11296 Posts Posted - 16 Aug 2021 : 16:35:04 coming to Gambia Air France has not been idle offering swish comfort travel on several levels if you don't want to travel in "econony class" where any frills are totally lacking.





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/air-france-expands-operations-in-africa-with-new-route-to-banjul



Air France expands operations in Africa with new route to Banjul





Aug 12, 2021, 1:45 PM | Article By: Adama Tine





From 1 November 2021, Air France will add Banjul to its network – the airline will link Banjul to its global hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the 2021-2022 winter season.



According to reports, the flights will be operated by Airbus A330-200 with a capacity of 224 seats and equipped with the new Air France cabins (36 seats in Business, 21 in Premium Economy and 167 in Economy).



The said flight schedule is subject to change due to travel restrictions. Before travelling, Air France advises its customers to check the travel restrictions and the documents required on arrival at their destination.



As part of its commercial policy, Air France is currently offering fully modifiable tickets for travel until 31 December 2021. Customers can 1, change their reservation free of charge, or request a refundable credit voucher and 2 if they no longer wish to travel.



The report also indicated that in a situation that the flight is cancelled by the airline, customers have the choice of postponing their trip, requesting a full ticket refund or requesting a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.



As part of the company’s utmost care for its customers, the report further revealed that the health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company's concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip, upon arrival at the airport.



As a recognition of the effectiveness of the health and hygiene measures implemented, Air France received a 5-star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating from Skytrax, the international air transport rating agency, tables and screens before each flight.



Furthermore, it is reported that at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, a team of experts from the African continent is present on all flights to and from Africa, where they provide commercial assistance to passengers, taking into account the geopolitical, commercial, regulatory and cultural characteristics of each country.



To make passenger handling easier, Air France has multicultural teams familiar with the specific expectations of its international customers. On a daily basis, they welcome close to 5,000 passengers, helping them with check-in and with their connections between flights. More than 2,500 cabin crew, belonging to Air France’s Africa and Middle East division, are trained in international standards and the specific expectations of customers on African routes.

