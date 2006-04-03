Bantaba in Cyberspace
SNIPPET:
“I am calling on the government and the Ministry of Tourism to make sure that the security of tourists is well considered and also to trap criminals because they need to be eradicated.”
==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/tui-arrives-with-180-passengers

==========

Nov 8, 2021, 1:45 PM | Article By: Njie Baldeh

As more flights are expected to land Destination Gambia to make the 2021-2022 tourists’ season a better one, the maiden flight for Tui from UK last Friday landed at the Banjul International Airport with a total number of 180 passengers on board.

The airbus was received shortly on arrival by officials of the Gambia Tourism Board, tour operators, GCCA, and GIA.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, Charbel Hobeika, managing director, Gambia Tours, said this is the first maiden flight for Tui from UK after 20 months of the global pandemic of covid 19, adding that there would be another flight on Sunday which is coming from Man Ester, UK with 184 passengers.

“Looking at the airport, we are very happy to see the preparations by the authorities because if you are vaccinated, you can enter without a PCR and still those that don’t have vaccination, they have to do the PCR here at the airport on arrival, I think this is a very good move.”

Meanwhile, Correndo airline was also received last Wednesday carrying 106 passengers on board.

Liane Sallah, agent for Correndo, said the flight will come twice a week, adding that if things go well, they would change to four capacity flights.

“I am not worried about the political situation in the country, but my worry is on the security of tourists, not election because I know that Gambians people are very peaceful.”

“I am calling on the government and the Ministry of Tourism to make sure that the security of tourists is well considered and also to trap criminals because they need to be eradicated.”
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
