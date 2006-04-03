Author Topic Momodou





Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Casamance.

by Ebrima Jawara <

2) Re: Darboe visits Atlanta

by

3) Re: Attempted Coup in Zambia???

by Adama Cham <

4) new article on the Gambia

by "Jobst Münderlein" <

5) RE: new article on the Gambia

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

6) New Member

by

7) New member

by "A. Loum" <

8) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

9) Re: New Member

by Habib Ghanim <

10) Re: Darboe visits Atlanta

by Abdou O Gibba <

11) (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L

by

12) Re: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L

by "H. Jared" <

13) Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

by

14) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Nyang Njie <

15) Gala (fwd)

by "D. Proctor" <

16) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by

17) Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

by "Katim S. Touray" <

18) Re: new article on the Gambia

by

19) 5 Faculty Positions at Georgia State Univ, Atlanta (fxd> (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

20) AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY

by

21) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "H. Jared" <

22) cute joke

by

23) AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY

by

24) Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

by "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <

25) Aminata Y. Sallah - New Member

by "hamza mohammed" <

26) RE: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

27) RE: This Madness In Africa [Editorial]

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

28) The STATISTICS corner (fwd)

by

29) Amnesty Secretary General of S/Leone in hiding

by

30) ** Job opportunity in South Africa *** (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

31) on the move

by Gabriel Ndow <

32) Re: on the move

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

33) Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)

by Abdou O Gibba <

34) Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)

by Raye Sosseh <

35) Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)

by Ebrima Sall <

36) FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)

by Ebrima Sall <

37) Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

38) Re: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

39) Re: on the move

by "H. Jared" <

40) Re: on the move

by "H. Jared" <

41) Please add a friend

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

42) Still the Dark Continent?

by

43) Re: Please add a friend

by Sarian Loum <

44) introducing myself

by "seedy kanyi" <

45) New member

by "alieu badara" <

46) Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economy

by "seedy kanyi" <

47) RE: new article on the Gambia

by "Jobst Münderlein" <

48) new member

by "Gassamaba omar" <

49) new member

by "Gassamaba omar" <

50) Re: new member

by "Gassamaba omar" <

51) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

52) Re: New member

by Sarian Loum <

53) Asst. Professor Positions in Environmental Science Related

Fields (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

54) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "H. Jared" <

55) Subscribe Gambia-l Aliou Jobe

by Ebrima Sall <

56) ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio

by Ebrima Sall <

57) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by

58) HELP! List Managers

by Abdou O Gibba <

59) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

60) Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio

by Habib Ghanim <

61) subscribe gam-l

by "Babou Njie" <

62) introduction

by "Babou Njie" <

63) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

64) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

65) Re: New members

by CAMARA BAKEBBA <

66) add new member

by Sukai Gaye <

67) Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African

by

68) Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal

by

69) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Nyang Njie <

70) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "

71) Is this GOOD love...or BAD luck?

by

72) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

73) QUOTE OF THE DAY

by

74) Re: new article on the Gambia

by

75) How Smart Are You?

by

76) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

77) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by

78) Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

79) Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economy

by Ebrima Sall <

80) Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio

by Ebrima Sall <

81) Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal

by Habib Ghanim <

82) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

83) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

84) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

85) Re: HELP! List Managers

by Sarian Loum <

86) New Member

by Sarian Loum <

87) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "

88) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

89) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by

90) Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal

by

91) Membership to The List

by

92) Re: Membership to The List

by Fafa Sanyang <

93) No Subject

by

94) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "H. Jared" <

95) Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal

by "H. Jared" <

96) Are some African women feminists?

by

97) TANGO

by Andy Lyons <

98) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Nyang Njie <

99) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by "H. Jared" <

100) what to do with that attachment?

by "Jobst Münderlein" <

101) Ethnicity and Identity

by Joanna Azzi <

102) Are some African women feminists?

by Ebrima Jawara <

103) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Mamadou S Jallow <

104) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

105) Re: introduction

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

106) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

107) Re: Ethnicity and Identity

by Habib Ghanim <

108) investment in Africa

by Habib Ghanim <



Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 13:26:21 +0000 (GMT)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: Casamance.

Message-ID: <

Latjor,



You are absolutely right. One has to study war not only in the framework

of political history, but in the framework of economic, social and

cultural history as well.



In order to describe how wars were fought, one has to have some idea of

what they were fought about.



I do believe that the Art of War, though written 2500 years ago is still

applicable today. Sun Tzu was obligatory reading in the Soviet

political-military hierachy, and still is in the CIS. It is the source of

all Mao Tse-Tung's strategic and tactical doctrine.



The Art of War shows how to take the initiative and comabt the enemy - any

enemy - poverty, hunger, illetracy...



"The purpose of War is peace."



I asked where the MFDC in Casamance were getting their finance. In my

humble opinion, I said the war would drag on as long as both parties had

access to funds, weapons and men. It seems the Senegalese Government is

driving to sever the main source of the MFDC's income, fruits. The MFDC is

sustaining high casualties trying to regain lost territory.



Is the end near?



Yours humbly,



EBS.





Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 09:06:13 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Darboe visits Atlanta

Message-ID: <

I talked to Darboe and Ousman Sallah last week and while in Washington

DC they met with a number of Senators about the current situation in The

Gambia. They discussed the presence of Libyans and Cuban military

personnel and their role in bolstering Yahya Jammeh. They also discussed

the military hardware purchases and the misuse of the Tawainese loan of

$35 million that was supposed to be utilized for medical and

humanatarian needs.



Ron Matherson





Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 15:41:53 +0000 (GMT)

From: Adama Cham <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Attempted Coup in Zambia???

Hi Brother,

Thank you for the message. It is sad that solder in Africa

will use the barrel of the gun to rule us. This is a sad situation.



Thanks

A.B.C





Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 09:02:20 PST

From: "Jobst Münderlein" <

To:

Subject: new article on the Gambia

Message-ID: <

this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the

latest scientific article on the GAmbia:



Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of

Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276



I wonder what the reactions will be. Since I am writing my diploma

thesis on the GAmbia too, I would love to learn about your views.



The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of

the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that

simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.



Peace. Jobst







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 22:50:54 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: new article on the Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Jobst,

I tried hard but could not understand what you are trying to say.So,if you don't mind,could you explain!



Regards Basss!



this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the

latest scientific article on the GAmbia:



Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of

Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276



I wonder what the reactions will be. Since I am writing my diploma

thesis on the GAmbia too, I would love to learn about your views.



The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of

the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that

simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.



Peace. Jobst







Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 17:52:36 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: New Member

Joe Jassey, welcome to the bantaba, are you the Joe Jassey that attended St

Augustine's with the likes of Habib Diab and myself ?, If you are, please

extend my greetings to Andrew Dacosta and Henry Jammeh.

Thanks

Daddy Sang(Emmanuel NDow)



Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 16:39:52 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Alasana Demba has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be

looking forward for his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony Loum







Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 22:54:17 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> I was just thinking about the historicity of the peoples who currently

> inhabit the area call Gambia.

>

> Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not present

> in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am

> specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part of

> the Gambian society. Due to my little knowledge of Gambian history, I can

> only make assumptions. First I will assume that historians and

> anthropologists may have have documented the invention of ethnic and of

> tribes all over the continent. From that, I will also assume that their

> (historians and anthropologists) findings would agree with the fact that

> the invention took place at the time when the colonial state was also

> invented.

>

> So in a sense, if my assumptions are correct, the "Narr" groups, though

> excluded politically, are part and parcel of the history of the nation of

> the Gambia. They did not have to invent their own identity because they

> were just DIFFERENT, racially, that is. What they did, however, was to

> isolate themselves from the rest of the population. Those that are refered

> to as "Nar Gannar" are different from the "Nar Beirut" or Lebanese

> maronites most of whom (I suppose (do you see my ignorance???)) do not

> intermarry with indigeneous Gambians.

>

> How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about

> ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both

> economically and socially?

>

> Habib, please do not take this as an insult. I am just trying to learn

> something. After all, I can trace my ancestors back to the FUTA DJALLON

> highlands in Guinea.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

Moe

On the contrary I take it as a compliment because you are trying to find

out some basic facts that will surprise a lot of us.

Yes there are different Narr groups -Narri gannars from Mauritania areas,

Narri Fass from the Moroccan region, Narri bierut from the lebanese sub

region which is futher divided into two parts. The maronites who see

themselves as different from the rest of the Narrs because they are

remnants of the European crusaders who were defeated by Salladin (during

the battles for Jerusalem ). These defeated Europeans ran to the

mountains of Lebanon and stayed there under the protection of the French

and taxed by the Turks during the Ottaman empire. These Maronites did not

intermarry even in Lebanon and split from the main Roman Catholic Church

which has created almost all the divisions as we now know it. The French

had injected into the Lebanese constitution that the President of Lebanon

must be a Christian Maronite ,the vice president a sunni muslim and the

speaker of the house a Shia muslim leaving the education for the

catholics and so on and so on.

In the gambia and most of the west African region it is the muslim

Lebanese that mainly mingle or intermarry due to their religious

teachings or other Lebanese that are not Marronites( who generally look

down upon eve other Christian groups due to their original teachings of

superiority imparted by their European ansestors). I hope you can

understand the difference in the future to avoid generalizing .

Part of the war cries is that why should a president be from only one

ethnic group regardless of qualifications. Anyone should be able to

contest for President regardless of race ,religion or creed.

I guess the lesson we should all learn from this as Moe is trying to do

is not to make the same mistake in the Gambia.-eg not only mandinkas

should be president or vice versa not only muslims . It should be any

qualified Gambian that can get the vote based on merit.

We should not let outsiders dictate our country's destiny or rulers.

I a again qiute pleased to share another theory.

If we as Gambians have our children born in the USA and they become US

citizens (their rights) these kids can also identify with Gambia and the

US --just as the Lebanese immigrants that had their kids born in the

Gambia also identify both with Gambia and Lenanon. I hope you can see the

comparisons.

PEACE

Habib



Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 23:00:44 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

wrote:

>

> Joe Jassey, welcome to the bantaba, are you the Joe Jassey that attended St

> Augustine's with the likes of Habib Diab and myself ?, If you are, please

> extend my greetings to Andrew Dacosta and Henry Jammeh.

> Thanks

> Daddy Sang(Emmanuel NDow)Sang

I am dying to find out more especially about Vincent Tamba and Paul

Kujabi and of Simon Bakuri. JOE Jassey get in touch pls

Nasser



Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 09:30:03 +0000

From: Abdou O Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Darboe visits Atlanta

At 09:06 02/11/97 -0500, you wrote:

>I talked to Darboe and Ousman Sallah last week and while in Washington

>DC they met with a number of Senators about the current situation in The

>Gambia. They discussed the presence of Libyans and Cuban military

>personnel and their role in bolstering Yahya Jammeh. They also discussed

>the military hardware purchases and the misuse of the Tawainese loan of

>$35 million that was supposed to be utilized for medical and

>humanatarian needs.



Is this not what many would call "CHEAP POLITICS"?! Just at a time when the

US is having a tough time with Mandela's visit to Libya...and the mention of

Cuba. How many US military personnel are stationed in other nations around

the world. I hope "big brother" will be careful with any actions to be taken.



Just yearning for a peaceful political milieu!

Abdou Oujimai





Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 11:21:39 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L

Greetings everyone,

Here is the current list of members. I hope you find a long lost

friend. Please inform the list managers if you find any incorrect

email address.





--- Here is the current list of subscribers:



Lamin Jagne

L K

Maja Sonko

SANKUNG SAWO

Lamin Demba

Dr Shehu Kamara

Sean Oleary

Adama Cham

Annie Bittaye

Abba

Pa-Abdou Barrow

Pa-Abdou Barrow

Abdou Gibba

Abdou

Abdou Bobb

Noah Jatta

Anthony Grant

Alasana Demba

Alasana Demba

Abdoulie Dibba

Ebrima Jawara

Assan Jagne

Alex P. Swarray

ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH

Alieu Bah

Alpha Umar

Andy Lyons

Amadou K. Njie

Amie Joof

Amadou Jallow

Amy Aidara

Phillip Sowe

Abdoulie Sanyang

Abdoulie Sanyang

Isatou Jobe

astrid christensen-tasong

M W Payne

Ayo.N.H

Basil Jones

Nuha Jatta

Ba-Musa

Karafa Badjie

Awa Sey

Ancha Bala-Gaye

Balla Jallow

Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye

Barry Mahon

Buba Bojang

Bahary Dukuray

Baboucarr Sey

Beran & Pullo Samba

Bocar Njie

Batch Gaye

Bakarry Gibba

Basaikou Jabang

Tor Blaha

Baboucarr Manneh

Brian Manga Touray

Baba Ngum

Lamin Bojang

Dr. Robinson

Babou Sallah

Buba Njie

Famalang Barrow

Basiru Ndow

Francis Njie

Eretimy George

John Camara

BAKEBBA CAMARA

Garba Diallo

Nyakasi Jarju

LAMIN CEESAY

Amie Ceesay

Soffie Ceesay

Chakys Kone

Cheikh Fall

Musa Sowe

Lamin Conteh

Gary

Dawda Singhateh

Debra Bade

Katim Touray

Mactar Diagne

Momadou Jobe

Dodou Jobe

Dana Ott

Dana Ott

EDWARD J VAN KLOBERG

III

Ebrima Sall

Ebrima Kah

A.Wright

Emmanuel Ndow

Eliman Jeng

Emily Achieng Awour

Liz Stewart Fatti

N'Koyo Faal

Famara A Sanyang

FATOU DIBBA

Fatim Cham-Jallow

Charles Fernandez

Fatou K. Scattred-Janneh

Famara Saidykhan

Fafa Sanyang

Ousman Gajigoo

Torstein Grotnes

Julianna Baldeh

Alpha Robinson

G. Christensen

Habib Ghanim

gambia-l

gndow@spelman.edu

Haddijatou Secka

Raye Sosseh

Hugh Clifton

Jabou Joh

Hamidou Drameh

Harald Pflueger

A.Y. Sallah

Heidi Skramstad

Habib Diab Hghanim

Housainou Waggeh

Jawara Gaye

Joanna Azzi

Ahmad Jack

Momodou Jagne

Njaga Jagne

Jainaba Diallo

Amadou L Fall

muhamadou Jawara

Jacob Krubally

Joe NDiaye

Badara Joof

Jobst Munderlein

Sulayman Bayo

Isatou B. Kaira

Omar Gassama

Dr. Karamba Ceesay

Lamin Marenah

Lamin Marenah

K. Samba

Lamin Camara

Andrea Klumpp

Bassirou Drammeh

Deequa Kosar

Keks Sanyang

Karamba Touray

Dan Rorsman

LAMIN SABALLY

Latir Downes-Thomas

Abdoulie Manjang

Laura Munzel

Momodou Musa Ceesay

Lie Drammeh

Leo Peterson

LAURA T RADER

MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA

M. Jallow

Musa Jawara

KEBBA JALLOW

Manlafy Jarjue

Lamin Ceesay

Malang Maane

Malang Maane

Momodou Kolley

Tamsir Mbye

Michael Gomez

Michael Gomez

Baba Krubally

Musa Ceesay

Musa Ceesay

Michael McLain

Mariama Darboe

M.Darboe

Fatou Khan

Momodou Jagana

Moe Jallow

Moee Jallow

Musa Jawara

Muhammed Kah

Mamadi Corra

Matar M. Jeng

Matarr Jeng

Momodou Njie

Momodou Camara

M J

M.S

Momodou Camara

Momodou Sanneh

Mousa Jeng

Soffie Ceesay

Malanding Jaiteh

Michael Gomez

Gabriel Mendy

Ndey Drammeh

Nkoyo Faal

N. Sambou

Momodou Camara

NDEY JABBIE

Naffie Jammeh

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Binta Njie

Adama S. Njie

Ebrima Drameh

Norman Dyer

Nyada Baldeh

Sulayman Gassama

Omar Baldeh

Omar Baldeh

Ousman Corr

OUSAINOU JALLOW

Omar Gibba

Omar S. Saho

Omar Saho

Omadi Diarra

Omar Manjang

Hurrai Betts

Pa Lamin Beyai

P. L. Beyai

Cherno Jaye

Mambuna Bojang

Yusuph Jatta

Per Egil Grotnes

Dr. Evelyn Newman

Phillips

Debbie Proctor

Paul Bariteau

R. T. Cole

Rene Prom

Ron Matheson

Oliver Roberts

Rohey Khan

Sainey Keita

Sam Njie

Musa Sohna

Sahir Drammeh

Said Quamar

Sarjo Santa Bojang

Daddy Sang Ndow

Sang Mendy

Sankung Sawo

Sankung Sawo

Sarian Loum

Saihou Drammeh

Anna Secka

Seedy Kany

Cheikh Faty

Sukai Gaye

Symerre Grey-Johnson

Shieriff Drammeh

Modou Sidibeh

Bubacarr Jallow

Yaya Sisay

Sigga Jagne

Samba Njie

Sompo Sinyan

Pa Sowe

Susan Hayes

Yangkuba Saidy

Saul Sylva

Nyang (Daddy) Njie

Lala Jabang

Senssie Turay

Paul D. Jammeh

Theodor Stenevang

Baba Krubally

Sal Barry

Patricia Collier

Tamsir Mbai

Ahmed Tijan Deen

Tijan Foon

Anthony W Loum

Lamin Touray

Madi Touray

Tombong Saidy

Alieu B. Jawara

Mats Utbult

Buba badjie

Nathan Van Hooser

Yvan Russell

Amadou Wadda

BILL ROBERTS

Lamin Jammeh

Mr and Mrs Seedy

Ceesay

Yaikah Marie Jeng

Batch Samba

Yusupha Ceesay Total

number of subscribers: 287 (287 shown here)



GAMBIA-L SHADOW LIST



Torstein Grotnes

Jorn Grotnes

Mr. Sam B. Thorpe

Pa Musa Jallow

Alieu Jagne

Jim Swetz

Wendela Van Bilderbeek

( Adama Bah)

(Dr. A.Jeng)

(Mr. Manneh)

Nari (Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier)

Aki Allen

Mr.Jamal Miknas

Momodou Sallah

Pa M.M.Njie



number of Gambia-l shadow list subscribers 15 (note: NARI,NARB,

Gambia College and Foroyaa are institutions and I have just written

the name of the person responsible for the email)











Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 13:20:46 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L

Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Greetings everyone,

> Here is the current list of members. I hope you find a long lost

> friend. Please inform the list managers if you find any incorrect

> email address.

>

> --- Here is the current list of subscribers:

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> III

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> gndow@spelman.edu

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> Phillips

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> Ceesay

>

>

>

> number of subscribers: 287 (287 shown here)

>

> GAMBIA-L SHADOW LIST

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> number of Gambia-l shadow list subscribers 15 (note: NARI,NARB,

> Gambia College and Foroyaa are institutions and I have just written

> the name of the person responsible for the email)

Thanks

I definately found some long lost friends

Habib Diab Ghanim



Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 13:55:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:



> Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at

> Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job

> on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the

> event.

> GOD BLESS!!





Hello Folks!



I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I

coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.

Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was

held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members

grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.



Before I get "flamed" on this, please, understand that I have no

connection with either the UPD or the APRC, and the following information

is only a recollection of Mr. Darboe's speech which I intend to share with

those Gambia-Lers who are interested. Since I am also at work at present,

I will try to make it as brief as possible.



Thank you.



Regards

Moe S. Jallow



===========================================================================

Despite the late arrival of most of the attendees, Mr. Darboe's meeting

went very smoothly considering the short notice that was given. I would

estimate that a little over a hundred people showed up despite the heavy

rain that was poured intermittently outdoors.



After the introduction and opening speech by Mr. Kebba Jallow of Atlanta,

the audience was asked to watch a video that would give an idea of what

chairman Darboe was going to talk about. Before his speech though, the

chairman emphasized "this gathering is neither a UDP nor a political

gathering". Rather, it was intended to show all concerned Gambians what

has (and still is) transpired in the Gambia before and after the

elections. The 20 minute video show provided some horrible insights about

the alleged beatings of some UDP supporters during the campaign for

election. The victims were interviewed in English (and some Mandinka) in

which they told horror stories about how they were arrested (by the NIA),

detained, starved and tortured with "host pipe" beatings, evidenced by the

wounds and black markings on their backs and other body parts. In some

cases, even some women were part of the brutalized victims, and that was

enough to enlighten the audience about the brutality that took place

during the election period.



Chairman Darboe's opening statement went on to describe the Jammeh's

regime as a "gang of thieves and bandits", whose presence in the Gambia is

crippling the very society they seem to be representing. He reiterated

that the main objective of the UDP party and its supporters was to

"isolate" and "cripple" the APRC regime. Not only was the UDP party given

insufficient time (only 2 weeks) before the elections, they were also

subjected to dangerous and hostile attacks at their rallys and meetings

according to him. He stated that he and his supporters were attacked,

beaten, jailed and their mail and fax mail were tampered with while their

telephones were tapped constantly. However, he boasted the party's

overwhelming achievement of 35% of the registered voters despite the

persecution they were subjected to.



On cultural binding and tribal unity, Mr. Darboe accused president Jammeh

and his followers of dividing the country and causing enemity, especially

between the Jolas and Mandinkas, that the gambia was never known for

before.



On the issue of corruption and scandalous activities, he accused the

Jammeh regime of unfaithfulness towards the Gambian people. He

specifically questioned the Gambia-Taiwan connection and also where the

governement was getting the funds that were being embezzled by the Jammeh

regime. He also mentioned the alleged "drug" ship that was captured in the

coast of Mauritania, whose contents was supposedly soy beans from

Cambodia, and whose detination was addressed to none other than the

ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia (He said that he can prove it too).

He further accused the Jammeh regime of illegal activities in the form

drug trafficking and trade that has overwhelmingly tainted the name of the

Gambia and its people throughout the world. It has become quite a usual

routine for Gambians to be detained at airports for no reason other than

being suspects of drug trafficking activities. On the case of the

Malian-Gambian Babanding Sissoho, Mr. Darboe stated that the Gambian

people were at a loss as to how he obtained his diplomatic status

(passport) and what he intended with the two helicopters he was to take

back to the Gambia from the United States. The chairman stated that the

Jammeh regime has refused to "withdraw" Mr. Sissoho's diplomatic passport

and would not give any explanation to that effect.



On the issue of extragant and fruitless expenditures chairman Darboe

attacked the APRC regime for mistakenly calling "national development"

the "erecting of buildings" and calling it development. He specifically

mentioned the $1.5 million ARCH, the $10 million (1 story) airpport

terminal and the $6.5 million farafenni hospital. In the case of the ARCH,

he said that it has no developmental value, hence it was a waste of

resources. Instead an Islamic school could have been erected there since

portion of the ARCH is on the ground that is used as a prayer ground. In

this way, the tradition of the place could have been continued. As far as

the airport terminal is concerned, Mr. Darboe stated that the government

didn't do the necessary statisctics and projections to find out a lower

price for that project. He jokingly said that a $10 million dollar

building even in New York City will look like a $10 million dollar storey

building and not just a 1 story building covered with glass. The project,

according to him, could have been completed with a mere $4 - $5 million

dollars. He stated that not the two most important things in the country,

Agriculture and health care has received the magnitude of $10 million

dollars. Finally, on the Farafenni hospital, he said that Farafenni didn't

need a $6.5 million dollar hospital when there are the MRC, Farafenni

health center and Farafenni district hospital. And certainly, NOT when the

RVH in Banjul is dying from the lack of medical personnel and supplies,

and even the simplest medical precription is not available in the hospital

and must be purchased in a pharmacy ouside the hospital. He also said that

the Cuban doctors are NOT qualified doctors!



Other extravagant issues, according to the chairman, involves how the

president purchased 22 new vehicles and utility vehicles for about

$255,000 dollars and gave it to the military and the NIA. President Jammeh

told them the money for the purchase of the vehicles "is not from the

world bank, is not from the IMF, but IT IS FROM MY BANK". Mr. Darbo said

that the money may have come from kickbacks, the treasury and/or foreign

donations that the president just decided to personalize. The chairman

further accused president Jammeh of using Gambia's money to hire private

airplanes when travelling abroad. For the 3 day OAU summit in Zimbabwe

earlier this year, for example, the president paid a total of 720,000 (I'm

not sure if this dalasis or US dollars) to charter a private plane. Mr.

Darboe said that during the Jawara days, it was not uncommon for president

Jawara to call Abdou Diouf or other African leaders to try to "hitch a

flight" with them. He said "that kind of money could have been used by

some women in Kantora and their gardens."



With his last words, the chairman said "It has become common for many

Gambians to have ONLY 1 meal a day", and that "a country is bound to go

bankrupt with these kinds of extravagancy and corruption".



Please, note that these are just the main points. The meeting lasted for

approximately 3 hours and the audience was allocated 30 minutes to ask

questions. Contrary to president Jawara's visit, Mr. Darboe was well

received and his address was heard without interruptions of the "booing

and name-calling" kind.



Thank you for reading.



Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 12:52:13 -0600 (CST)

From: Nyang Njie <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about

ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the country

both economically and socially?

**********************************************************************



I think Moe has raised a question that we need to look into in detail.

Growing up in the Gambia, I have seen the positive and negative aspects of

the Narr Ganarr and Narri Beirut and it is my opinion that their

inclusion into Gambian society caused more social and economical harm than

good. Before I proceed, I want to make it clear that I am not targeting

anybody and my opinion is just a mere observation of people and their

activities.

First of all I think the Narr Ganarr were passive immigrants who

were not interested in the politics or social ideals of the Gambia. Most

of them stayed in the Country for a while, accumulated considerable wealth

then leave their shops with other relatives. The bad thing about them was

they caused a considerable outflow of cash from the country.

On the other hand, the Narri Beirut was a long term settler in the

Gambia and this happened because of numerous reasons. They lived in a

region where there was a lot of political turmoil (Syria & Lebanon)therefore

they moved to more stable and lucritive parts of the world. If you look

closely, there were a lot Lebanese in Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone and

other wealthy African countries. What has happened today? Most of them

have abandoned their former settlements for new ones. This force me to

believe that most of them are not as loyal to the Gambia as the

indegenious population. Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in

total chaos. They have made huge sums of money in the Gambia but they do

not reinvest it in the country. We all know that corruption is a disease

that plaques our country and most of it is caused by them. Personally, I

believe that the new wave of Lebanese Immigrants that have settled in the

Gambia from 1984-94 are the real problem.. They are as bad as the pirates

of the old seas, or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods

The have know regard or respect for authority because they have bought

them all. Most in business evaded income and excise taxes.

Socially, the Lebanese are a close knit community. Their interaction with

the locals are limited. They built their own community centre (Cedar Club)

which I believe was just open to them. Once again this is just an opinion

and should not be taken in an offensive manner.



Si jama,

Daddy njie.















Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 11:18:20 -0800 (PST)

From: "D. Proctor" <

To:

Subject: Gala (fwd)

For those in the Seattle Area





Organization of African Associations - Annual GALA

Sat November 8, 1997

Blackburn V.F.W. Hall

12327 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle

7:00 pm-4:00 AM - yes 4 AM

$8.00 advance/$10.00 at the door





Featuring: Cultural Entertainment, Dinner, Fashion Show, Music and

Dancing (African Highlife/Reggea/Rhythm & Blues), Beverages



Special Feature: Masqurade Dance/Nigerian - Igbo Cultural Group

Ocheami Cultural Group Leads Procession of Chiefs and

Dignitaries

Guest Speaker: Congressman Jim McDermott



1-5 northbound take Exit 174 (130th St) Make a right turn at the light

(130th St) then go to 15th Ave N.E. Make another right turn and Blackburn

Hall will be half a block on your right.



O.A.A. is an umbrella organization of many associations, such as Nigeria,

Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrean, Zaire,

Sierra Leone etc.



Tickets are available at Kilimanjaro Market

12519 Lake City Wy NE

440-1440

or myself



THIS SHOULD BE GREAT FUN, HOPE TO SEE SOME OF YOU THERE!





Debbie





Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 14:23:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Brother Habib,



I thank you for the educative response that you provided. I am also glad

that you didn't take it personal. My families back home have many "Narr"

friends and business associates and I wouldn't want to put that friendship

in jeopardy.



I will wait and see if any other members will comment on the last question

of the message:



> > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about

> > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both

> > economically and socially?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 13:52:21 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

Hi folks,



i'm writing to say a BIG "Thank you" to Modou Jallow for an excellent

report on Mr. Darboe's meeting in Atlanta, GA. some very disturbing

allegations have, again, been raised leaving one to wonder where we're

headed to. if these allegations are true, i guess we can all begin looking

back, with nostalgia, on the old days ... maybe they weren't so bad, and

probably were mostly good.



have a great week!



Katim



> From: Modou Jallow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

> Date: Monday, November 03, 1997 12:55 PM

>

>

> Hello Folks!

>

> I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I

> coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.

> Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was



> held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members

> grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.

>





Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04:00 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: new article on the Gambia

Mr. Jobst, you wrote:



> this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the

> latest scientific article on the GAmbia:

>

> Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of

> Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276



Where can one obtain a copy?



> The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of

> the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that

> simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.



Please, explain why it is "in disadvantage of Jammeh". Why are you

surprised?



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 16:15:15 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To: africans@iastate.edu, papaf@iastate.edu

Subject: 5 Faculty Positions at Georgia State Univ, Atlanta (fxd> (fwd)

>

>

>There are five tenure-line faculty positions open in the

>Middle/Secondary Education and Instructional Technology Department

>in the College of Education at Georgia State University, Atlanta,

>GA. Salaries negotiable based on qualifications. The positions

>are:

>

>. INSTRUCTIONAL TECHNOLOGY/LIBRARY MEDIA TECHNOLOGY. Tenure-track,

>Assistant Professor; Primary duties: Teach in undergrad and

>graduate level programs in instructional technology and library

>media technology, provide leadership with applications of

>technology to education, with focus on multimedia, distance

>learning, and other emerging technologies, and conduct service and

>research in areas of specialization. Qualifications: earned

>doctorate in instructional technology, library media technology,

>or related field; record of scholarship and evidence of quality

>teaching and service; experience working in urban setting.

>

>. MIDDLE CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Tenure-track; Assistant Professor.

>Primary duties: teach undergraduate and graduate courses in middle

>childhood program focusing on interdisciplinary issues of

>teaching, learning, curriculum, and assissment, with special

>applications for middle grades; provide leadership with graduate

>programs in Middle Childhood Education; conduct service and

>research in areas of specialization. Qualifications: earned

>doctorate in Middle Childhood Education, or in a content area

>field, with specialization in middle childhood, or in related

>field; experience teaching middle childhood students at pre-

>college levels; experience with teacher education programs and

>with applications of technology to instruction; record of

>scholarship and evidence of quality teaching and service;

>experience working in urban setting.

>

>. SCIENCE EDUCATION. Tenure Track, Assistant Professor. Primary

>duties: teach undergrad and graduate courses in science education;

>provide leadership with graduate students in science education;

>conduct service and research in areas of specialization.

>Qualifications: earned doctorate in Science Education or in

>related field; experience teaching science at pre-college levels

>and in teacher preparation programs; strong technology background

>and proven record of integrating technology into science education

>instruction; strong background in the sciences, and interest and

>experience working in urban setting; record of scholarship and

>evidence of quality teaching and service.

>

>. SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION. Tenure track, Assistant Professor.

>Primary Duties: teach undergraduate and graduate courses in social

>studies education; provide leadership with graduate students in

>social studies education; conduct service and research in areas of

>specialization. Qualifications: Earned doctorate in Social Studies

>Education or in related field; experience teaching social studies

>at pre-college levels and experience in teacher preparation

>programs; strong content background, and evidence of integrating

>technology into social studies education instruction; strong

>interest and experience working in urban setting; record of

>scholarship and evidence of quality teaching and service.

>

>. SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION. Tenure-track; Associate Professor.

>Primary duties: teach undergraduate and graduate level courses in

>social studies education; provide leadership with doctoral program

>in social studies; conduct service and research in areas of

>specialization; assist with bringing external funding to social

>studies programs. Qualifications: Earned doctorate in Social

>Studies Education or in related field; outstanding evidence of

>scholarship and excellent achievement in service, teaching, and

>research. Experience working in urban setting, experience with

>diversity and technology issues in social studies education.

>

>Georgia State University is an urban institution, is an equal

>opportunity institution, and equal opportunity/affirmative action

>employer.

>

>Each of these five positions requires candidates to be actively

>engaged in productive scholarship, be exemplary teachers, and be

>committed to service in urban settings.

>

>Applications are being accepted immediately; Send letter of

>application, official transcripts, vita, and three letters of

>recommendation to:

>

>Ms Mimi Morgan, Dean's Office

>College of Education, Georgia State University University Plaza,

>Atlanta GA 30303-3083

>

>Phone: 404-651-2580

>FAX: 404-651-2555

>

>e-mail inquiries:

>

>Application review process will continue until positions are

>filled.

>

Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:56:19 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY

Gambia-L,



I hope that some of you will find this interesting.....



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE WEB SITE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY

-- Bridges communications gap for African and Global mobile phone and

telecomms enthusiasts

************************************************************************



African Cellular Resource (ACR), the hugely popular South African-based

Internet Web site dedicated to cellular and telecommunications in Africa,

has launched a unique live Telecommunications and Cellular Chatroom

facility on the site.



ACR -- at Web address

since it's inception in April this year, with over 620,000 hits recorded.

While the site is aimed primarily at cellular users and telecommunications

in Africa, it's strong, complementary global cellular component has

attracted recurrent visitors from around the world.



The new ACR Chatroom facility now allows enthusiasts and professionals

from

around the world to easily communicate with one another in real time on

specific cellular and telecommunications issues from one convenient,

contextually-relevant location.



The Web site has almost doubled in size since it's inception, with over

300

pages now accessible. It is updated daily to keep pace with the frenetic

growth of the IT, cellular and telecommunications sectors. The ACR site is

considered as one of the most comprehensive of it's kind in the world and

certainly the most comprehensive site covering the African region.



Visitors can view an extensive compilation of the specifications and

pictures of the latest GSM cellphones available. Visitors to the ACR site

can also access a listing of a number of secret cellphone functions

designed to enhance their cellphone usage. With the new Chatroom facility,

visitors wanting advice on functions and features can now call on a large

body of surfers to the ACR site for their live input.



The site also boasts a large "Mobile Office" section, a detailed and

updated list of the world's cellular networks, including extensive details

of the world's cellular standards and packet radio networks.



A large hyper-linked Glossary section provides information on a wide range

of cellular, computing and telecommunications issues. There is also an

updated New Products and Services section, with a number world-first

launches of GSM-related products.



The African Cellular Resource can be found at





Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 16:08:39 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Cc: jallow@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Brother Habib,

>

> I thank you for the educative response that you provided. I am also glad

> that you didn't take it personal. My families back home have many "Narr"

> friends and business associates and I wouldn't want to put that friendship

> in jeopardy.

>

> I will wait and see if any other members will comment on the last question

> of the message:

>

> > > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about

> > > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both

> > > economically and socially?

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

Moe

You have truely shown that one can discuss openly without makeing it

personal.

No why should I take it otherwise.

Because one person from an ethnic group (for example) gives a bad check

does not mean all the members of that group are check bouncers.

Daddy Njie also was very observant in bringing out another very

important observation which is that tere is a distinct difference

between the Original Lebanese settlers and the recent ones that came

from other trouble countries like Sierra leone or Liberia for strictly

financial greed and confort. Unlike the first settlers these JJC's do

not know the relations built by the older folks and just bought their

way into the Gambian businesses hurting even the previously settled ones

by some of their corrupt practices.BUT Daddy Njie you have to remember

it takes two to tango. If the local Gambians in the customs or in

certain fields of business did not ask for bribary outright or reject

the offers the new Lebanese jjc's the whole issue of corruption will not

have gone as far as it did. No I definately take no offense and I am one

of the victims of this type of corruption that drove me back to the USA

after trying to do an honest project with the wells program within the

Agriculture dept.

Yes they are a close kin community but this sort of stereo typing has

been on all sides in every country. It is up to us to try and change it.

Slow but sure we will get there if we take it POSITIVELY.

peace

Habib



fyi

ps Mr Darboe was in the Washington metro area this weekend also.



Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 17:30:26 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: cute joke

A doctor, a civil engineer, and a computer scientist were arguing

about what was the oldest profession in the world. The doctor remarked

"Well, in the Bible it says that God created Eve from a rib taken from

Adam. This clearly required surgery so I can rightly claim that mine

is the oldest profession in the world."



The civil engineer interrupted and said "But even earlier in the book

of Genesis, it states that God created the order of the heavens and

the earth from out of the chaos. This was the first and certainly the

most spectacular application of civil engineering. Therefore, fair

doctor, you are wrong; mine is the oldest profession

in the world."



The computer scientist leaned back in his chair, smiled, and said

confidently, "Ah, but who do you think created the chaos?"



Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 14:50:39 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Hello Gambia-L,



Maybe this will interest some of you....



> African Cellular Resource (ACR), the hugely popular South African-based

> Internet Web site dedicated to cellular and telecommunications in Africa,

> has launched a unique live Telecommunications and Cellular Chatroom

> facility on the site.

> ACR -- at Web address

> since it's inception in April this year, with over 620,000 hits recorded.

> While the site is aimed primarily at cellular users and telecommunications

> in Africa, it's strong, complementary global cellular component has

> attracted recurrent visitors from around the world.

> The new ACR Chatroom facility now allows enthusiasts and professionals from

> around the world to easily communicate with one another in real time on

> specific cellular and telecommunications issues from one convenient,

> contextually-relevant location.

>

> The Web site has almost doubled in size since it's inception, with over 300

> pages now accessible. It is updated daily to keep pace with the frenetic

> growth of the IT, cellular and telecommunications sectors. The ACR site is

> considered as one of the most comprehensive of it's kind in the world and

> certainly the most comprehensive site covering the African region.

>

> Visitors can view an extensive compilation of the specifications and

> pictures of the latest GSM cellphones available. Visitors to the ACR site

> can also access a listing of a number of secret cellphone functions

> designed to enhance their cellphone usage. With the new Chatroom facility,

> visitors wanting advice on functions and features can now call on a large

> body of surfers to the ACR site for their live input.

>

> The site also boasts a large "Mobile Office" section, a detailed and

> updated list of the world's cellular networks, including extensive details

> of the world's cellular standards and packet radio networks.

>

> A large hyper-linked Glossary section provides information on a wide range

> of cellular, computing and telecommunications issues. There is also an

> updated New Products and Services section, with a number world-first

> launches of GSM-related products.

>

> The African Cellular Resource can be found at



==========================================================================



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Moe,

Thanks for the briefing. You could't have done it better. May Allah, the

guidance, guide our leaders in their leadership towards what is best for

the Gambia (amen).



GOD BLESS!!

Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



Hello Everyone,=20

I am quite excited at the prospect of Gambians having a forum to discuss =

matters that are relevant to us. I have been observing the "traffic" =

so far and it has been interesting. I have just returned from a long =

summer vacation in the Gambia and I am suffering from "homesickness", it =

was therefore a pleasant surprise to find this Bantaba.

- Amie



Mr.Jallow!

That was great! Thank you so much for a job well done.



Regards Bassss!



Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:



> Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at

> Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job

> on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the

> event.

> GOD BLESS!!





Hello Folks!



I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I

coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.

Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was

held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members

grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.



Before I get "flamed" on this, please, understand that I have no

connection with either the UPD or the APRC, and the following information

is only a recollection of Mr. Darboe's speech which I intend to share with

those Gambia-Lers who are interested. Since I am also at work at present,

I will try to make it as brief as possible.



Thank you.



Regards

Moe S. Jallow



Despite the late arrival of most of the attendees, Mr. Darboe's meeting

went very smoothly considering the short notice that was given. I would

estimate that a little over a hundred people showed up despite the heavy

rain that was poured intermittently outdoors.



After the introduction and opening speech by Mr. Kebba Jallow of Atlanta,

the audience was asked to watch a video that would give an idea of what

chairman Darboe was going to talk about. Before his speech though, the

chairman emphasized "this gathering is neither a UDP nor a political

gathering". Rather, it was intended to show all concerned Gambians what

has (and still is) transpired in the Gambia before and after the

elections. The 20 minute video show provided some horrible insights about

the alleged beatings of some UDP supporters during the campaign for

election. The victims were interviewed in English (and some Mandinka) in

which they told horror stories about how they were arrested (by the NIA),

detained, starved and tortured with "host pipe" beatings, evidenced by the

wounds and black markings on their backs and other body parts. In some

cases, even some women were part of the brutalized victims, and that was

enough to enlighten the audience about the brutality that took place

during the election period.



Chairman Darboe's opening statement went on to describe the Jammeh's

regime as a "gang of thieves and bandits", whose presence in the Gambia is

crippling the very society they seem to be representing. He reiterated

that the main objective of the UDP party and its supporters was to

"isolate" and "cripple" the APRC regime. Not only was the UDP party given

insufficient time (only 2 weeks) before the elections, they were also

subjected to dangerous and hostile attacks at their rallys and meetings

according to him. He stated that he and his supporters were attacked,

beaten, jailed and their mail and fax mail were tampered with while their

telephones were tapped constantly. However, he boasted the party's

overwhelming achievement of 35% of the registered voters despite the

persecution they were subjected to.



On cultural binding and tribal unity, Mr. Darboe accused president Jammeh

and his followers of dividing the country and causing enemity, especially

between the Jolas and Mandinkas, that the gambia was never known for

before.



On the issue of corruption and scandalous activities, he accused the

Jammeh regime of unfaithfulness towards the Gambian people. He

specifically questioned the Gambia-Taiwan connection and also where the

governement was getting the funds that were being embezzled by the Jammeh

regime. He also mentioned the alleged "drug" ship that was captured in the

coast of Mauritania, whose contents was supposedly soy beans from

Cambodia, and whose detination was addressed to none other than the

ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia (He said that he can prove it too).

He further accused the Jammeh regime of illegal activities in the form

drug trafficking and trade that has overwhelmingly tainted the name of the

Gambia and its people throughout the world. It has become quite a usual

routine for Gambians to be detained at airports for no reason other than

being suspects of drug trafficking activities. On the case of the

Malian-Gambian Babanding Sissoho, Mr. Darboe stated that the Gambian

people were at a loss as to how he obtained his diplomatic status

(passport) and what he intended with the two helicopters he was to take

back to the Gambia from the United States. The chairman stated that the

Jammeh regime has refused to "withdraw" Mr. Sissoho's diplomatic passport

and would not give any explanation to that effect.



On the issue of extragant and fruitless expenditures chairman Darboe

attacked the APRC regime for mistakenly calling "national development"

the "erecting of buildings" and calling it development. He specifically

mentioned the $1.5 million ARCH, the $10 million (1 story) airpport

terminal and the $6.5 million farafenni hospital. In the case of the ARCH,

he said that it has no developmental value, hence it was a waste of

resources. Instead an Islamic school could have been erected there since

portion of the ARCH is on the ground that is used as a prayer ground. In

this way, the tradition of the place could have been continued. As far as

the airport terminal is concerned, Mr. Darboe stated that the government

didn't do the necessary statisctics and projections to find out a lower

price for that project. He jokingly said that a $10 million dollar

building even in New York City will look like a $10 million dollar storey

building and not just a 1 story building covered with glass. The project,

according to him, could have been completed with a mere $4 - $5 million

dollars. He stated that not the two most important things in the country,

Agriculture and health care has received the magnitude of $10 million

dollars. Finally, on the Farafenni hospital, he said that Farafenni didn't

need a $6.5 million dollar hospital when there are the MRC, Farafenni

health center and Farafenni district hospital. And certainly, NOT when the

RVH in Banjul is dying from the lack of medical personnel and supplies,

and even the simplest medical precription is not available in the hospital

and must be purchased in a pharmacy ouside the hospital. He also said that

the Cuban doctors are NOT qualified doctors!



Other extravagant issues, according to the chairman, involves how the

president purchased 22 new vehicles and utility vehicles for about

$255,000 dollars and gave it to the military and the NIA. President Jammeh

told them the money for the purchase of the vehicles "is not from the

world bank, is not from the IMF, but IT IS FROM MY BANK". Mr. Darbo said

that the money may have come from kickbacks, the treasury and/or foreign

donations that the president just decided to personalize. The chairman

further accused president Jammeh of using Gambia's money to hire private

airplanes when travelling abroad. For the 3 day OAU summit in Zimbabwe

earlier this year, for example, the president paid a total of 720,000 (I'm

not sure if this dalasis or US dollars) to charter a private plane. Mr.

Darboe said that during the Jawara days, it was not uncommon for president

Jawara to call Abdou Diouf or other African leaders to try to "hitch a

flight" with them. He said "that kind of money could have been used by

some women in Kantora and their gardens."



With his last words, the chairman said "It has become common for many

Gambians to have ONLY 1 meal a day", and that "a country is bound to go

bankrupt with these kinds of extravagancy and corruption".



Please, note that these are just the main points. The meeting lasted for

approximately 3 hours and the audience was allocated 30 minutes to ask

questions. Contrary to president Jawara's visit, Mr. Darboe was well

received and his address was heard without interruptions of the "booing

and name-calling" kind.



Thank you for reading.







This Madness In Africa [Editorial]





Accra (Ghanaian Independent, October 31, 1997) - So Dennis Sassou=20

Whose leg is France pulling=20

in supporting Nguesso after his most undemocratic entry into=20

Brazzaville?

[BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH] =20



France is not trying to pull anybody's legs.France is a country that =

knows where its national interest lies.If the Editor of Ghana's =

INDEPENDENT thinks that France's foreign policy in Africa is conducted =

with any morality on its mind beyond France's national interest ,then =

maybe this Editor should wake up! And why blame France anyway? As long =

as we have demented black leaders who would do anything and accept =

anything just to get hold of power, some powerful foreigners will always =

be willing to support them so that during their reign our natural =

resources could be used to subsidize their high standards of living back =

home.In Western Political Culture,you must uphold the highest possible =

moral standards when dealing with the affairs of your own people,the =

people that live within the national territory for which you work;as for =

the Strangers,you have to be selective in your dealings with them:if =

being moral serves your national interest,you get moral,but otherwise =

you will have to do anything to serve the interest of your people and =

nation,overtly or covertly,and if that means black people killing each =

other like dogs in the streets of BrazzaVille, so be it!



Regards Bassss!















***Estimates for January 1, 1989***



Metropolitan areas Population public safety

Murders per 100,000 people

(manslaughter included)

================== ========== ========================

1. Cape Town, South

Africa 2.425.000 64.7

2. Cairo, Egypt 11.000.000 56.4

3. Alexandria, Egypt 3.640.000 49.3

4. Rio de Janeiro,

Brazil 10.975.000 36.6

5. Manila, Philippines 9.200.000 30.5

6. Mexico City, Mexico 19.400.000 27.6

7. Sao Paulo, Brazil 17.200.000 26.0

8. Tijuana, Mexico 700.000 24.4

9. Casablanca,

Morocco 2.900.000 23.6

10. Bogota, Colombia 4.640.000 21.1

11. Maimi-Ft.

Lauderdale, USA 3.325.000 20.8

12. Detroit, USA 4.400.000 20.2

13. Johannesburg,

South Africa 4.600.000 19.8

14. Detroit-Windsor,

USA & Canada 4.550.000 19.2

15. Recife, Brazil 2.875.000 19.0

16. Dallas-Ft. Worth,

USA 3.625.000 18.5

17. Boston, USA 4.085.000 17.8

18. Belo Horizonte,

Brazil 3.340.000 16.1

19. Washington, D.C.,

USA 3.550.000 14.8

20. San Diego-Tijuana,

USA & Mexico 2.720.000 13.6

21. Atlanta, USA 2.500.000 13.1

22. New York, USA 17.400.000 12.8



Amnesty International Gen. Secretary in Hiding



The General Secretary of Amnesty International in Sierra Leone, Mr. Isaac

Lappia, is currently in hiding. This is a result of an attack by soldiers

on his residence at 62 Regent Road, Lumley last Saturday. The house was

completely looted. Fortunately for Mr. Lappia, he was not at home when the

attack took place. His brothers, Moses and Peter, who were found in the

house were, however, not so lucky. They were severely beaten by the

soldiers and taken to an unknown destination. It is believed the reason

for the attack on Mr. Lappia's residence is the fact that the AFRC has

been very unhappy about the reports he is sending out about human rights

violations.



------------------

Courtesy SL Web







>Dear Friends:

> I am writing to inform you of a very exciting job opportunity in

>my office in South Africa. I am working for Bain & Company South Africa

>in Johannesburg and am currently identifying interested and motivated

>indidividuals to interview for a permanent position.

> My name is Taziona Chaponda, from Malawi. I went to high school

>at Waterford Kamhlaba in Swaziland and then proceeded to Harvard

>Universtiy where I did a B.A. in economics. On graduation in June 1997, I

>received a very attractive offer to work with Bain & Company as an

>Associate Consultant in their Johannesburg office. I gladly accepted the

>offer and have been working there for just over a month as I spent the

>summer vacation in Boston. I have been in Boston over the past

>two weeks attending a company world-wide training program at Cape Cod and

>thought that I should use this opportunity to inform people of our

>recruiting efforts.

> Bain & Company is a prestigous global management consulting firm

>with its headquarters in Boston and many offices around the world

>including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. In South Africa, we

>work as business consultants both for the public and private sectors. The

>nature of our work is very challenging but also very rewarding - both in

>terms of the extensive skills one learns and also financially.

> If you are interested in learning more about Bain & Company South

>Africa or in applying for a position either as an Associate Consulant (for

>candidates with a first degree) or as a Consultant (for candidates with an

>MBA or a comparable advanced degree) please feel free to drop me a line

>at

>cover letter to 27-11-880 3326. Be sure that your fax cover page clearly

>indicates my name so that your resume receives the attention it deserves.

>Also be certain to include your email address as this will be the primary

>means of communication in the early stages.

>

>I hope you will consider Bain & Company South Africa as an option and send

>me your resume, latest transcript, and a cover letter.

>

> Kind Regards,

>

> Taziona G. Chaponda

> Associate Consultant

> Bain & Company South Africa, Inc.

>

Greetings:

I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As

such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope

to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had

directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please

accept my apologies.



Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.



In peace,

LatJor





LatJor!

All the best in your new location,but we hope and expect to

hear from you as soon as are settled in DC.





Regards Basss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Wednesday, November 05, 1997 7:55 AM

Subject: on the move





>Greetings:

>I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As

>such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope

>to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had

>directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please

>accept my apologies.

>

>Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.

>

>In peace,

>LatJor

>

>





Hi G-lers!



Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to share

with list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it a

try myself:-



Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.



BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.

-----------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------



FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.



Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix of

emotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. The

demise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Who

was this shy unassuming character?



A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense of

right and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and a family-centred

man.



It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like most

African intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up with life

and had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extended

family needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override the

demands of the pen.



During my long standing association with him spanning over thirty

years(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and Crab

Island respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities, sharpness

of wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much by

way of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his world

outlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.



I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Kee made

in the past two decades and these are:-



a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:

Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society in

their denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up to

the expectations of his society.



Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values and

trappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitate

therefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following his

acquiescence.



Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against the backdrop

of the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the African countries

gaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying to

rediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from Casley

Hayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but a

few. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and most

fashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.



Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability that

they may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee for

his strong sense of his own individual.



While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering good

old-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and a meticulous

sense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconciling

this potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.



The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emerging

petty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.



b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and Master Silla(h)

in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insisted upon

spelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in direct

contravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditory

perceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibed

these ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.



Try these:

- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?

- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.

- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.

- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?

- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) to

indicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?

Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.



For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You may

applaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us with

some food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away by the

tide? I sincerely hope not.



In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in The

Gambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn from

his death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weep

not for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. His

legacy lives on.



Jaraama Kee.



----------------------------E---N---D-----------------------------------------



THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!



Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )







List Members,

The tribute to Mr. Kekoto Maane was rather refreshing.... It is rather

jarring that the Gambia was and is in the state it is because people like

Mr. Maane were never given the chance to make it better........



Raye



Hi Folks,



I was out of town for the past ten days or so. I had to go

back to Dakar for an important staff meeting. Time to scan through the 322

messages I found waiting for me, read some, and I will respond to some of

them.



Meanwhile, here is a private message I got from a friend, comenting on

the idea of a Give A Book campaign. As you will see, he is actually

currently involved in something similar. And he has given me permission to

forward the message below to Gambia-l.



His name is Aliou Jobe.



Could the list managers subscribe Aliou to Gambia-l?



Here is his address:



Thanks a lot!



Cheers,



Ebrima Sall.





Hi Ebou:

Sorry for the late reply. I come home very late after soccer games &

supervising the students on their "Homecoming rally".

I think that I did talk to u b4 about "Project Gambia" which I created

last year in the school I teach. The objective is helping Gambian schools

& students in The Gambia with school materials.

This is a book drive including other school supplies. I've sent in august

this year 137 boxes of books(3000+ on all subjects for all levels), pens,

pencils, notebooks, chalk, paper, binders, etc. These materials have

arrived & are normally undergoing distribution. I give talks everywhere

plus schools around & I organized walk-a-thon. I raised over $2000 which

helped me send all the materials I collected. I'II tell u more on the

"Project" which is a continous one.

Your idea is good .One thing I got to say to u is to go ahead & whoever

helps is OK. NEVER DEPEND ON ANYONE or u'll risk to be let down.

I'll reply in detail later...

Your Bro.,

Cliff

(Aliou Jobe).





> 1998-99 FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION

> TO THE UNITED STATES

> The Program on International Migration of the Social Science Research

> Council announces fellowship competitions for the study of immigration

> to the United States. With funds from the Andrew W. Mellon

> Foundation, the program offers fellowships for dissertation and

> postdoctoral research and for participation in a minority summer

> dissertation workshop.

> The goal of the International Migration Program is to foster

> innovative research that will advance theoretical understandings of

> the origins of immigration to the United States, the processes of

> migration and settlement, and the outcomes for both immigrants and

> native-born Americans. Proposals to research one or more of the

> following themes are encouraged, although the research need not be

> limited to the topics outlined:

> 1 International migration: causes, processes, and types. What are

> the factors and processes that cause international migration and

> determine the types of immigrants and refugees who come to the United

> States? By what processes do migrants arrive in the United States and

> how do these processes affect who migrates and how they adapt to

> living in a new society? What are the origins and impacts of ongoing

> transnational ties that link migrants to both their home and host

> societies.

> 2 Economic contexts, processes, and transformations. What are the

> different modes by which immigrants integrate into the U.S. economy

> and what factors shape these processes? How does the economic

> integration of immigrants affect native-born Americans and existing

> economic structures and processes? How and why are immigrants'

> economic activities and outcomes similar to or different from those of

> native-born Americans?

> 3 Sociocultural contexts, processes, and transformations. How does

> migration alter gender, family, community, and other social groupings

> and identities of both immigrants and native-born Americans? What

> impacts do immigrants and native-born Americans have upon one

> another's racial, ethnic, and class identities and how do they affect

> intergroup relations? How do answers to these questions change when

> considering the children of immigrants?

> 4 Political contexts, processes, and transformations. How do the

> different legal, cultural, social, and economic backgrounds of

> immigrants affect their differing rates of naturalization and

> political participation? How does migration alter immigrants' and

> native-born Americans' notions of nationality, citizenship, political

> responsibility and participation in political processes? What impact

> do immigrants have on the identities, alliances, and activities of

> native-born American political constituencies?

> Applicants must make explicit in their proposals the theoretical

> contributions that their research can make in interpreting U.S.

> immigration. Applicants are strongly encouraged to develop the

> theoretical aspects of their research by adopting comparative

> international and/or historical perspectives that consider the

> relevant experiences of other countries and time periods. Applicants

> are also encouraged to adopt cross-disciplinary theoretical and

> methodological approaches to research and analysis.

> DISSERTATION FELLOWSHIPS

> Approximately seven one-year fellowships will be awarded in to support

> full-time doctoral dissertation research. The award will be a stipend

> of $12,000 and up to $3,000 in research expenses. Applicants who do

> not expect to finish their research by the end of the one-year

> fellowship must explain how they plan to complete the portion of their

> research that is not funded. Applicants must be U.S. citizens,

> permanent residents, or international students at U.S. institutions,

> who are matriculated in social science doctoral programs (including

> history). Applicants must have their proposals approved by their

> dissertation committees and must complete all course work and exams

> before the fellowships begin. The funded research project must begin

> within four months of the award.

> POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWSHIPS

> Approximately five one-year fellowships will be awarded to individual

> scholars. Fellowships will be available only to scholars who have

> earned their Ph.D within the seven years prior to June 1, 1998. The

> maximum amount to be awarded is $20,000. Funds can be used for

> research expenses and salary, and may be spent over a period of 12

> months, with the expectation that awardees will engage in full-time

> research for at least six of those months. Applicants who do not

> intend to finish their research by the end of the one-year fellowship

> must explain how they plan to complete the portion of their research

> that is not funded. Applicants are encouraged to seek supplemental

> funds from other sources to complete their budgets, but the SSRC

> reserves the right to reduce its award should the total funds raised

> exceed the project's budget. The research proposed should result in

> publication. Applicants must hold a Ph.D. or its equivalent in one of

> the social sciences (including history) or in an allied professional

> field before June 1, 1998. The funded research project should begin

> within four months of the award. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or

> permanent residents, or international scholars who are affiliated with

> a U.S. academic or research institution during the time of the award.

> MINORITY SUMMER

> DISSERTATION WORKSHOP

> The International Migration Program will offer an intensive training

> to students of minority backgrounds in developing dissertation and

> funding proposals. The training for ten to fifteen students will

> take place in a seminar setting with leading scholars in the field.

> The workshop will meet in two sessions (two weeks and one week) during

> the summer of 1998 on a university campus. Participants will work on

> refining research topics, designing research methods, and preparing

> research and funding proposals. The International Migration Program

> will pay transportation, room and board, and other participation

> costs, as well as a stipend for workshop participants. To be

> eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who

> are of African, Latino, Asian, Pacific Island, or Native American

> ancestry. Applicants must be graduate students who are matriculated

> in doctoral programs in the social sciences (including history), have

> taken course work related to international migration, have completed

> their first year of graduate study, and have developed a preliminary

> research focus for their dissertations.

>

> APPLICATION RECEIPT DEADLINE

> January 9, 1998 (4:30 p.m.)

> ANNOUNCEMENT OF AWARDS

> End of April 1998

> For further information & application materials, please contact:

> International Migration Program

> Social Science Research Council

> 810 Seventh Avenue

> New York NY 10019 USA

> 212 377-2700 ext. 604 telephone

> 212 377-2727 fax

>

>

> The Program especially encourages applications from members of

> minority racial, ethnic, and nationality groups, and women.

> In the administration of its programs, the Social Science Research

> Council does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed,

> disability, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, race,

> gender, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws.

>



Yvette M. Huet-Hudson, Ph.D.

Associate Professor

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Dept. Biology

9201 University City Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28223

Office: 704-547-2880

Fax: 704-547-3128



Thanks Mr.Gibba for the Fwd.And keep up the good work down there!





Regards Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Abdou O Gibba <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: 05/ÑÌÈ/1418 11:35 ã

Subject: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)





>Hi G-lers!

>

>Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to share

>with list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it

a

>try myself:-

>

>Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.

>

>BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.

>-----------------------------------------------------

>-----------------------------------------------------

>

>FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.

>

>Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix of

>emotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. The

>demise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Who

>was this shy unassuming character?

>

>A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense of

>right and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and a

family-centred

>man.

>

>It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like most

>African intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up with

life

>and had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extended

>family needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override the

>demands of the pen.

>

>During my long standing association with him spanning over thirty

>years(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and Crab

>Island respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities,

sharpness

>of wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much by

>way of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his world

>outlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.

>

>I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Kee

made

>in the past two decades and these are:-

>

>a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:

>Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society in

>their denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up to

>the expectations of his society.

>

>Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values and

>trappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitate

>therefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following his

>acquiescence.

>

>Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against the

backdrop

>of the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the African

countries

>gaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying to

>rediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from Casley

>Hayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but a

>few. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and most

>fashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.

>

>Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability that

>they may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee for

>his strong sense of his own individual.

>

>While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering good

>old-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and a

meticulous

>sense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconciling

>this potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.

>

>The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emerging

>petty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.

>

>b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and Master

Silla(h)

>in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insisted

upon

>spelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in direct

>contravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditory

>perceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibed

>these ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.

>

>Try these:

>- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?

>- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.

>- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.

>- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?

>- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) to

>indicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?

>Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.

>

>For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You may

>applaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us with

>some food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away by

the

>tide? I sincerely hope not.

>

>In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in The

>Gambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn from

>his death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weep

>not for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. His

>legacy lives on.

>

>Jaraama Kee.

>

>----------------------------E---N---D--------------------------------------

---

>

>THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!

>

>Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )

>

>

>





Now that we have got someone on the list who has practical experience of

actually sending books and distributing them in the Gambia,maybe the

Education Committe (those of them in the U.S.) should start actually

contacting Instituitions that may be willing to donate books,stationeries

and used computers.What each and everyone of us must remember is that unless

someone decides to sacrifice some of his/her time,energy and even money,none

of the fantastic ideas we have discussed here will ever have the chance of

being translated into something that would make a difference in the Gambia.



And keep up the good work down there!







Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Ebrima Sall <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: 06/ÑÌÈ/1418 01:22 Õ

Subject: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)





>Hi Folks,

>

>I was out of town for the past ten days or so. I had to go

>back to Dakar for an important staff meeting. Time to scan through the 322

>messages I found waiting for me, read some, and I will respond to some of

>them.

>

>Meanwhile, here is a private message I got from a friend, comenting on

>the idea of a Give A Book campaign. As you will see, he is actually

>currently involved in something similar. And he has given me permission to

>forward the message below to Gambia-l.

>

>His name is Aliou Jobe.

>

>Could the list managers subscribe Aliou to Gambia-l?

>

>Here is his address:

>

>Thanks a lot!

>

>Cheers,

>

>Ebrima Sall.

>

>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Thu, 23 Oct 1997 22:29:49 -0700

>From: Alieu Jobe <

>To:

>Subject: Reply to "Give a book"

>

>Hi Ebou:

>Sorry for the late reply. I come home very late after soccer games &

>supervising the students on their "Homecoming rally".

>I think that I did talk to u b4 about "Project Gambia" which I created

>last year in the school I teach. The objective is helping Gambian schools

>& students in The Gambia with school materials.

>This is a book drive including other school supplies. I've sent in august

>this year 137 boxes of books(3000+ on all subjects for all levels), pens,

>pencils, notebooks, chalk, paper, binders, etc. These materials have

>arrived & are normally undergoing distribution. I give talks everywhere

>plus schools around & I organized walk-a-thon. I raised over $2000 which

>helped me send all the materials I collected. I'II tell u more on the

>"Project" which is a continous one.

>Your idea is good .One thing I got to say to u is to go ahead & whoever

>helps is OK. NEVER DEPEND ON ANYONE or u'll risk to be let down.

>I'll reply in detail later...

>Your Bro.,

>Cliff

>(Aliou Jobe).

>

>





Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

>

> LatJor!

> All the best in your new location,but we hope and expect to

> hear from you as soon as are settled in DC.

>

> Regards Basss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: Gabriel Ndow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Wednesday, November 05, 1997 7:55 AM

> Subject: on the move

>

> >Greetings:

> >I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As

> >such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope

> >to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had

> >directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please

> >accept my apologies.

> >

> >Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.

> >

> >In peace,

> >LatJor

> >

> >

LatJor

Please contact me when you get to DC

Habib

hghanim@erols.com



Gabriel Ndow wrote:

>

> Greetings:

> I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As

> such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope

> to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had

> directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please

> accept my apologies.

>

> Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.

>

> In peace,

> LatJor

Mr Ndow

pls call me when you come to DC

Habib



Hi List Managers!

Please add Alagie Babou Njie to the list. His e-mail address is:

Thanks.

Buharry.



------------------------------ GAMBIA-L Digest 93 Jared" < globexinc@erols.com 100) what to do with that attachment?by "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com 101) Ethnicity and Identityby Joanna Azzi < ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu 102) Are some African women feminists?by Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk 103) Re: Ethnicity and Identityby Mamadou S Jallow < bala@algonet.se 104) Re: Ethnicity and Identityby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 105) Re: introductionby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 106) Re: Ethnicity and Identityby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 107) Re: Ethnicity and Identityby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 108) investment in Africaby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 13:26:21 +0000 (GMT)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Casamance.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971102131030.3649E-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Latjor,You are absolutely right. One has to study war not only in the frameworkof political history, but in the framework of economic, social andcultural history as well.In order to describe how wars were fought, one has to have some idea ofwhat they were fought about.I do believe that the Art of War, though written 2500 years ago is stillapplicable today. Sun Tzu was obligatory reading in the Sovietpolitical-military hierachy, and still is in the CIS. It is the source ofall Mao Tse-Tung's strategic and tactical doctrine.The Art of War shows how to take the initiative and comabt the enemy - anyenemy - poverty, hunger, illetracy..."The purpose of War is peace."I asked where the MFDC in Casamance were getting their finance. In myhumble opinion, I said the war would drag on as long as both parties hadaccess to funds, weapons and men. It seems the Senegalese Government isdriving to sever the main source of the MFDC's income, fruits. The MFDC issustaining high casualties trying to regain lost territory.Is the end near?Yours humbly,EBS.------------------------------Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 09:06:13 -0500From: rdinvest@highway1.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Darboe visits AtlantaMessage-ID: < 345C88D3.FD0FD1A4@highway1.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI talked to Darboe and Ousman Sallah last week and while in WashingtonDC they met with a number of Senators about the current situation in TheGambia. They discussed the presence of Libyans and Cuban militarypersonnel and their role in bolstering Yahya Jammeh. They also discussedthe military hardware purchases and the misuse of the Tawainese loan of$35 million that was supposed to be utilized for medical andhumanatarian needs.Ron Matherson------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 15:41:53 +0000 (GMT)From: Adama Cham < A.Cham@reading.ac.uk To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Attempted Coup in Zambia???Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971102153132.29624B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Hi Brother,Thank you for the message. It is sad that solder in Africawill use the barrel of the gun to rule us. This is a sad situation.ThanksA.B.C------------------------------Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 09:02:20 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new article on the GambiaMessage-ID: < 19971102170220.29603.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainthis is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find thelatest scientific article on the GAmbia:Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview ofAfricasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276I wonder what the reactions will be. Since I am writing my diplomathesis on the GAmbia too, I would love to learn about your views.The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version ofthe presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - thatsimply is not true, as far as I am concerned.Peace. Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 22:50:54 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: new article on the GambiaMessage-ID: < 01BCE7E1.D35A4E60@ddhm.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCE7E1.D37BE020"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCE7E1.D37BE020Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJobst,I tried hard but could not understand what you are trying to say.So,if you don't mind,could you explain!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Jobst Munderlein [SMTP: joppl@hotmail.com Sent: 02 NIE, 1418 08:02 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: new article on the Gambiathis is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find thelatest scientific article on the GAmbia:Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview ofAfricasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276I wonder what the reactions will be. Since I am writing my diplomathesis on the GAmbia too, I would love to learn about your views.The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version ofthe presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - thatsimply is not true, as far as I am concerned.Peace. Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 17:52:36 -0500 (EST)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 971102164252_1547283544@emout08.mail.aol.com Joe Jassey, welcome to the bantaba, are you the Joe Jassey that attended StAugustine's with the likes of Habib Diab and myself ?, If you are, pleaseextend my greetings to Andrew Dacosta and Henry Jammeh.ThanksDaddy Sang(Emmanuel NDow)------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 16:39:52 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.971102163818.3907C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAlasana Demba has been added to the list. We welcome him and will belooking forward for his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 22:54:17 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 345D7519.53EC@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> I was just thinking about the historicity of the peoples who currently> inhabit the area call Gambia.> Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not present> in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am> specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part of> the Gambian society. Due to my little knowledge of Gambian history, I can> only make assumptions. First I will assume that historians and> anthropologists may have have documented the invention of ethnic and of> tribes all over the continent. From that, I will also assume that their> (historians and anthropologists) findings would agree with the fact that> the invention took place at the time when the colonial state was also> invented.> So in a sense, if my assumptions are correct, the "Narr" groups, though> excluded politically, are part and parcel of the history of the nation of> the Gambia. They did not have to invent their own identity because they> were just DIFFERENT, racially, that is. What they did, however, was to> isolate themselves from the rest of the population. Those that are refered> to as "Nar Gannar" are different from the "Nar Beirut" or Lebanese> maronites most of whom (I suppose (do you see my ignorance???)) do not> intermarry with indigeneous Gambians.> How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about> ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both> economically and socially?> Habib, please do not take this as an insult. I am just trying to learn> something. After all, I can trace my ancestors back to the FUTA DJALLON> highlands in Guinea.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ==========================================================================> --------------------------------------------------------------------------MoeOn the contrary I take it as a compliment because you are trying to findout some basic facts that will surprise a lot of us.Yes there are different Narr groups -Narri gannars from Mauritania areas,Narri Fass from the Moroccan region, Narri bierut from the lebanese subregion which is futher divided into two parts. The maronites who seethemselves as different from the rest of the Narrs because they areremnants of the European crusaders who were defeated by Salladin (duringthe battles for Jerusalem ). These defeated Europeans ran to themountains of Lebanon and stayed there under the protection of the Frenchand taxed by the Turks during the Ottaman empire. These Maronites did notintermarry even in Lebanon and split from the main Roman Catholic Churchwhich has created almost all the divisions as we now know it. The Frenchhad injected into the Lebanese constitution that the President of Lebanonmust be a Christian Maronite ,the vice president a sunni muslim and thespeaker of the house a Shia muslim leaving the education for thecatholics and so on and so on.In the gambia and most of the west African region it is the muslimLebanese that mainly mingle or intermarry due to their religiousteachings or other Lebanese that are not Marronites( who generally lookdown upon eve other Christian groups due to their original teachings ofsuperiority imparted by their European ansestors). I hope you canunderstand the difference in the future to avoid generalizing .Part of the war cries is that why should a president be from only oneethnic group regardless of qualifications. Anyone should be able tocontest for President regardless of race ,religion or creed.I guess the lesson we should all learn from this as Moe is trying to dois not to make the same mistake in the Gambia.-eg not only mandinkasshould be president or vice versa not only muslims . It should be anyqualified Gambian that can get the vote based on merit.We should not let outsiders dictate our country's destiny or rulers.I a again qiute pleased to share another theory.If we as Gambians have our children born in the USA and they become UScitizens (their rights) these kids can also identify with Gambia and theUS --just as the Lebanese immigrants that had their kids born in theGambia also identify both with Gambia and Lenanon. I hope you can see thecomparisons.PEACEHabib------------------------------Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 23:00:44 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 345D769C.2040@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit SANG1220@AOL.COM wrote:> Joe Jassey, welcome to the bantaba, are you the Joe Jassey that attended St> Augustine's with the likes of Habib Diab and myself ?, If you are, please> extend my greetings to Andrew Dacosta and Henry Jammeh.> Thanks> Daddy Sang(Emmanuel NDow)SangI am dying to find out more especially about Vincent Tamba and PaulKujabi and of Simon Bakuri. JOE Jassey get in touch plsNasser------------------------------Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 09:30:03 +0000From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Darboe visits AtlantaMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971103093003.00702a94@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 09:06 02/11/97 -0500, you wrote:>I talked to Darboe and Ousman Sallah last week and while in Washington>DC they met with a number of Senators about the current situation in The>Gambia. They discussed the presence of Libyans and Cuban military>personnel and their role in bolstering Yahya Jammeh. They also discussed>the military hardware purchases and the misuse of the Tawainese loan of>$35 million that was supposed to be utilized for medical and>humanatarian needs.Is this not what many would call "CHEAP POLITICS"?! Just at a time when theUS is having a tough time with Mandela's visit to Libya...and the mention ofCuba. How many US military personnel are stationed in other nations aroundthe world. I hope "big brother" will be careful with any actions to be taken.Just yearning for a peaceful political milieu!Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 11:21:39 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: <19971103102203.AAA32460@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings everyone,Here is the current list of members. I hope you find a long lostfriend. Please inform the list managers if you find any incorrectemail address.--- Here is the current list of subscribers: 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary A.cham@reading.ac.uk Adama Cham ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Annie Bittaye ABALM@aol.com Abba ABARROW@RR5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba abdou@cs.columbia.edu Abdou abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb Abene@hotmail.com Noah Jatta Acog@aol.com Anthony Grant Ademba@aol.com Alasana Demba Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba adibba@online.no Abdoulie Dibba aep97ej@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne alexp@login.eunet.no Alex P. Swarray alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah ALPHAUMAR@HOTMAIL.COM Alpha Umar alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons amadou.kabir.njie@aviaplan.no Amadou K. Njie amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof Amouj@aol.com Amadou Jallow amyaidara@hotmail.com Amy Aidara ardopadel@aol.com Phillip Sowe asanyang@vkol..pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang ASTU@aol.com Isatou Jobe attatas@hotmail.com astrid christensen-tasong awo@mindspring.com M W Payne AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com Ayo.N.H B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk Basil Jones b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie BAKSAWA@aol.com Awa Sey bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala-Gaye bala@algonet.se Balla Jallow balagay@muss.CIA.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Barry Mahon BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang bdukuray@login.eunet.no Bahary Dukuray beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie bg970855@taper1p.uccv.ns.ca Batch Gaye bgibba@interlog.com Bakarry Gibba BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang blaha@online.no Tor Blaha bmanneh@hotmail.com Baboucarr Manneh bmtouray@mho.net Brian Manga Touray Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang BRobinson@gwmail.kysu.edu Dr. Robinson bsallah@aol.com Babou Sallah Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie BubaBarrow@msn.com Famalang Barrow bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie ca385e19@nova.umuc.edu Eretimy George camkunda@swbell.net John Camara cb714@greenwich.ac.uk BAKEBBA CAMARA ccc25486@vip.cybercity.dk Garba Diallo CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk Nyakasi Jarju ceesay@bellsouth.net LAMIN CEESAY ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay ceesay_soffie@prc.com Soffie Ceesay chakys@image.dk Chakys Kone cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu Cheikh Fall chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe conteh@usa.net Lamin Conteh darkstar@is.com.na Gary Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade dekat@itis.com Katim Touray diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne dodo@slg.se Momadou Jobe dodou@slg.se Dodou Jobe dott@aed.org Dana Ott dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott DWLF24A@prodigy.com EDWARD J VAN KLOBERGIII E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara ebrima.sall@yale.edu Ebrima Sall ebrima@online.no Ebrima Kah eco7laew@lucs-02.novell.leeds.ac.uk A.Wright ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow eliman@online.no Eliman Jeng Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour EStew68064@aol.com Liz Stewart Fatti faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA fcham@vub.ac.be Fatim Cham-Jallow Fernan100@aol.com Charles Fernandez fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K. Scattred-Janneh fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan fsanyang@is2.dal.ca Fafa Sanyang gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigoo gambia-l@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna Baldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G. Christensen globexinc@erols.com Habib Ghanim gndow@spelman.edu gambia-l gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh h.drammeh@swipnet.se Hamidou Drameh h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Harald Pflueger hamza@mail.wdn.com A.Y. Sallah HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad hghanim@erols.com Habib Diab Hghanim hous@aol.com Housainou Waggeh J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Joanna Azzi jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack JagneM@wabash.edu Momodou Jagne jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne jai_diallo@hotmail.com Jainaba Diallo jambaar@enter.net Amadou L Fall JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally joe.ndiaye@simrad.no Joe NDiaye Joof@winhlp.no Badara Joof joppl@hotmail.com Jobst Munderlein kabba@aol.com Sulayman Bayo kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B. Kaira kassama@hotmail.com Omar Gassama Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay keita@rocketmail.com Lamin Marenah keita@rocketnet.com Lamin Marenah KeurSamba@aol.com K. Samba kidrass@ica.net Lamin Camara klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klumpp kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray l-opokdk@llo.se Dan Rorsman l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang lem10@columbia.edu Laura Munzel Ley5mc1@nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Musa Ceesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu LAURA T RADER m.gassama@swipnet.se MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow m.jawara@gam.healthnet.org Musa Jawara MADOUJALLOW@HOTMAIL.COM KEBBA JALLOW mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay malang.maane@index.com Malang Maane Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane MANSALA@aol.com Momodou Kolley mba4224@etbu.edu Tamsir Mbye mbg@guinness.som.cwru Michael Gomez mbg@guinness.som.cwru.edu Michael Gomez Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mclain@admin.uwex.edu Michael McLain mdarbo@intrepid.net Mariama Darboe mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU M.Darboe mec97a14@tron.lyngbyes.dk Fatou Khan MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara Momodou.Jobarteh@Hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no M J momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh mousa.jeng@nrc-no-telemax.no Mousa Jeng MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal Nicholas.Sambou@akh-wien.ac.at N. Sambou nijii@hotmail.com Momodou Camara NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jammeh njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie njie@online.no Adama S. Njie njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh normandy@clix.net Norman Dyer nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh nyima.gassama@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sulayman Gassama O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW ojgibba@hotmail.com Omar Gibba Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho olafia@online.no Omar Saho Omadi@hotmail.com Omadi Diarra Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang oneke@msn.com Hurrai Betts P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang payus@vip.cybercity.dk Yusuph Jatta perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn NewmanPhillips Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor p_bariteau@msn.com Paul Bariteau r.t.cole@usa.net R. T. Cole rap@cushman.com Rene Prom rdinvest@highway1.com Ron Matheson roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan S.Keita@reading.ac.uk Sainey Keita S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam Njie s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se Sahir Drammeh Said.Quamar@Aviaplan.no Said Quamar SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang SANG1220@aol.com Daddy Sang Ndow sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy sankungsawo@compuserve.com Sankung Sawo sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo sarian.loum@corp.sun.com Sarian Loum Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka seedyk@hotmail.com Seedy Kany seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye sgreyjoh@is.dal.ca Symerre Grey-Johnson shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh sidibeh@cc.helsinki.fi Modou Sidibeh sireh@aol.com Bubacarr Jallow sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne snjie@gis.net Samba Njie Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se Sompo Sinyan sowe@online.no Pa Sowe srhayes@indiana.edu Susan Hayes Ssaidy76@aol.com Yangkuba Saidy ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Lala Jabang st1@iiu.edu.my Senssie Turay st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh stenevang@hotmail.com Theodor Stenevang StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally Sxb04673@student.astate.edu Sal Barry TAIKAIN@aol.com Patricia Collier Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS wintersu@dlc.fi Lamin Jammeh YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs SeedyCeesay yamsin@hotmail.com Mariama Njie YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba yusupha@elephantwalk.com Yusupha Ceesay Totalnumber of subscribers: 287 (287 shown here)GAMBIA-L SHADOW LIST tgr@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes jgr@commit.gm Jorn Grotnes ymca@commit.gm Mr. Sam B. Thorpe pmj@commit.gm Pa Musa Jallow alieu.jagne@commit.gm Alieu Jagne swetz@commit.gm Jim Swetz wendela@commit.gm Wendela Van Bilderbeek foroyaa@commit.gm ( Adama Bah) narb@commit.gm (Dr. A.Jeng) gambia.college@commit.gm (Mr. Manneh) nari@commit.gm Nari (Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier) allen@commit.gm Aki Allen miknas@commit.gm Mr.Jamal Miknas mym.sallah@commit.gm Momodou Sallah panjie@commit.gm Pa M.M.Njienumber of Gambia-l shadow list subscribers 15 (note: NARI,NARB,Gambia College and Foroyaa are institutions and I have just writtenthe name of the person responsible for the email)------------------------------Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 13:20:46 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 345E15FE.1FE8@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> Greetings everyone,> Here is the current list of members. I hope you find a long lost> friend. Please inform the list managers if you find any incorrect> email address.> --- Here is the current list of subscribers: 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary A.cham@reading.ac.uk Adama Cham ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Annie Bittaye ABALM@aol.com Abba ABARROW@RR5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba abdou@cs.columbia.edu Abdou abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb Abene@hotmail.com Noah Jatta Acog@aol.com Anthony Grant Ademba@aol.com Alasana Demba Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba adibba@online.no Abdoulie Dibba aep97ej@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne alexp@login.eunet.no Alex P. Swarray alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah ALPHAUMAR@HOTMAIL.COM Alpha Umar alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons amadou.kabir.njie@aviaplan.no Amadou K. Njie amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof Amouj@aol.com Amadou Jallow amyaidara@hotmail.com Amy Aidara ardopadel@aol.com Phillip Sowe asanyang@vkol..pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang ASTU@aol.com Isatou Jobe attatas@hotmail.com astrid christensen-tasong awo@mindspring.com M W Payne AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com Ayo.N.H B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk Basil Jones b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie BAKSAWA@aol.com Awa Sey bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala-Gaye bala@algonet.se Balla Jallow balagay@muss.CIA.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Barry Mahon BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang bdukuray@login.eunet.no Bahary Dukuray beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie bg970855@taper1p.uccv.ns.ca Batch Gaye bgibba@interlog.com Bakarry Gibba BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang blaha@online.no Tor Blaha bmanneh@hotmail.com Baboucarr Manneh bmtouray@mho.net Brian Manga Touray Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang BRobinson@gwmail.kysu.edu Dr. Robinson bsallah@aol.com Babou Sallah Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie BubaBarrow@msn.com Famalang Barrow bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie ca385e19@nova.umuc.edu Eretimy George camkunda@swbell.net John Camara cb714@greenwich.ac.uk BAKEBBA CAMARA ccc25486@vip.cybercity.dk Garba Diallo CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk Nyakasi Jarju ceesay@bellsouth.net LAMIN CEESAY ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay ceesay_soffie@prc.com Soffie Ceesay chakys@image.dk Chakys Kone cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu Cheikh Fall chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe conteh@usa.net Lamin Conteh darkstar@is.com.na Gary Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade dekat@itis.com Katim Touray diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne dodo@slg.se Momadou Jobe dodou@slg.se Dodou Jobe dott@aed.org Dana Ott dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott DWLF24A@prodigy.com EDWARD J VAN KLOBERG> III E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara ebrima.sall@yale.edu Ebrima Sall ebrima@online.no Ebrima Kah eco7laew@lucs-02.novell.leeds.ac.uk A.Wright ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow eliman@online.no Eliman Jeng Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour EStew68064@aol.com Liz Stewart Fatti faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA fcham@vub.ac.be Fatim Cham-Jallow Fernan100@aol.com Charles Fernandez fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K. Scattred-Janneh fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan fsanyang@is2.dal.ca Fafa Sanyang gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigoo gambia-l@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna Baldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G. Christensen globexinc@erols.com Habib Ghanim gndow@spelman.edu gambia-l gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh h.drammeh@swipnet.se Hamidou Drameh h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Harald Pflueger hamza@mail.wdn.com A.Y. Sallah HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad hghanim@erols.com Habib Diab Hghanim hous@aol.com Housainou Waggeh J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Joanna Azzi jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack JagneM@wabash.edu Momodou Jagne jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne jai_diallo@hotmail.com Jainaba Diallo jambaar@enter.net Amadou L Fall JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally joe.ndiaye@simrad.no Joe NDiaye Joof@winhlp.no Badara Joof joppl@hotmail.com Jobst Munderlein kabba@aol.com Sulayman Bayo kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B. Kaira kassama@hotmail.com Omar Gassama Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay keita@rocketmail.com Lamin Marenah keita@rocketnet.com Lamin Marenah KeurSamba@aol.com K. Samba kidrass@ica.net Lamin Camara klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klumpp kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray l-opokdk@llo.se Dan Rorsman l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang lem10@columbia.edu Laura Munzel Ley5mc1@nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Musa Ceesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu LAURA T RADER m.gassama@swipnet.se MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow m.jawara@gam.healthnet.org Musa Jawara MADOUJALLOW@HOTMAIL.COM KEBBA JALLOW mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay malang.maane@index.com Malang Maane Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane MANSALA@aol.com Momodou Kolley mba4224@etbu.edu Tamsir Mbye mbg@guinness.som.cwru Michael Gomez mbg@guinness.som.cwru.edu Michael Gomez Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mclain@admin.uwex.edu Michael McLain mdarbo@intrepid.net Mariama Darboe mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU M.Darboe mec97a14@tron.lyngbyes.dk Fatou Khan MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara Momodou.Jobarteh@Hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no M J momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh mousa.jeng@nrc-no-telemax.no Mousa Jeng MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal Nicholas.Sambou@akh-wien.ac.at N. Sambou nijii@hotmail.com Momodou Camara NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jammeh njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie njie@online.no Adama S. Njie njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh normandy@clix.net Norman Dyer nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh nyima.gassama@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sulayman Gassama O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW ojgibba@hotmail.com Omar Gibba Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho olafia@online.no Omar Saho Omadi@hotmail.com Omadi Diarra Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang oneke@msn.com Hurrai Betts P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang payus@vip.cybercity.dk Yusuph Jatta perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn Newman> Phillips Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor p_bariteau@msn.com Paul Bariteau r.t.cole@usa.net R. T. Cole rap@cushman.com Rene Prom rdinvest@highway1.com Ron Matheson roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan S.Keita@reading.ac.uk Sainey Keita S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam Njie s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se Sahir Drammeh Said.Quamar@Aviaplan.no Said Quamar SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang SANG1220@aol.com Daddy Sang Ndow sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy sankungsawo@compuserve.com Sankung Sawo sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo sarian.loum@corp.sun.com Sarian Loum Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka seedyk@hotmail.com Seedy Kany seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye sgreyjoh@is.dal.ca Symerre Grey-Johnson shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh sidibeh@cc.helsinki.fi Modou Sidibeh sireh@aol.com Bubacarr Jallow sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne snjie@gis.net Samba Njie Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se Sompo Sinyan sowe@online.no Pa Sowe srhayes@indiana.edu Susan Hayes Ssaidy76@aol.com Yangkuba Saidy ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Lala Jabang st1@iiu.edu.my Senssie Turay st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh stenevang@hotmail.com Theodor Stenevang StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally Sxb04673@student.astate.edu Sal Barry TAIKAIN@aol.com Patricia Collier Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS wintersu@dlc.fi Lamin Jammeh YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs Seedy> Ceesay yamsin@hotmail.com Mariama Njie YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba yusupha@elephantwalk.com Yusupha Ceesay Total> number of subscribers: 287 (287 shown here)> GAMBIA-L SHADOW LIST tgr@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes jgr@commit.gm Jorn Grotnes ymca@commit.gm Mr. Sam B. Thorpe pmj@commit.gm Pa Musa Jallow alieu.jagne@commit.gm Alieu Jagne swetz@commit.gm Jim Swetz wendela@commit.gm Wendela Van Bilderbeek foroyaa@commit.gm ( Adama Bah) narb@commit.gm (Dr. A.Jeng) gambia.college@commit.gm (Mr. Manneh) nari@commit.gm Nari (Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier) allen@commit.gm Aki Allen miknas@commit.gm Mr.Jamal Miknas mym.sallah@commit.gm Momodou Sallah panjie@commit.gm Pa M.M.Njie> number of Gambia-l shadow list subscribers 15 (note: NARI,NARB,> Gambia College and Foroyaa are institutions and I have just written> the name of the person responsible for the email)ThanksI definately found some long lost friendsHabib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 13:55:48 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in AtlantaMessage-ID: < 9711031855.AA36092@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPa-Mambuna, you wrote:> Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at> Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job> on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the> event.> GOD BLESS!!Hello Folks!I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why Icoudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it washeld only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some membersgrave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.Before I get "flamed" on this, please, understand that I have noconnection with either the UPD or the APRC, and the following informationis only a recollection of Mr. Darboe's speech which I intend to share withthose Gambia-Lers who are interested. Since I am also at work at present,I will try to make it as brief as possible.Thank you.RegardsMoe S. Jallow===========================================================================Despite the late arrival of most of the attendees, Mr. Darboe's meetingwent very smoothly considering the short notice that was given. I wouldestimate that a little over a hundred people showed up despite the heavyrain that was poured intermittently outdoors.After the introduction and opening speech by Mr. Kebba Jallow of Atlanta,the audience was asked to watch a video that would give an idea of whatchairman Darboe was going to talk about. Before his speech though, thechairman emphasized "this gathering is neither a UDP nor a politicalgathering". Rather, it was intended to show all concerned Gambians whathas (and still is) transpired in the Gambia before and after theelections. The 20 minute video show provided some horrible insights aboutthe alleged beatings of some UDP supporters during the campaign forelection. The victims were interviewed in English (and some Mandinka) inwhich they told horror stories about how they were arrested (by the NIA),detained, starved and tortured with "host pipe" beatings, evidenced by thewounds and black markings on their backs and other body parts. In somecases, even some women were part of the brutalized victims, and that wasenough to enlighten the audience about the brutality that took placeduring the election period.Chairman Darboe's opening statement went on to describe the Jammeh'sregime as a "gang of thieves and bandits", whose presence in the Gambia iscrippling the very society they seem to be representing. He reiteratedthat the main objective of the UDP party and its supporters was to"isolate" and "cripple" the APRC regime. Not only was the UDP party giveninsufficient time (only 2 weeks) before the elections, they were alsosubjected to dangerous and hostile attacks at their rallys and meetingsaccording to him. He stated that he and his supporters were attacked,beaten, jailed and their mail and fax mail were tampered with while theirtelephones were tapped constantly. However, he boasted the party'soverwhelming achievement of 35% of the registered voters despite thepersecution they were subjected to.On cultural binding and tribal unity, Mr. Darboe accused president Jammehand his followers of dividing the country and causing enemity, especiallybetween the Jolas and Mandinkas, that the gambia was never known forbefore.On the issue of corruption and scandalous activities, he accused theJammeh regime of unfaithfulness towards the Gambian people. Hespecifically questioned the Gambia-Taiwan connection and also where thegovernement was getting the funds that were being embezzled by the Jammehregime. He also mentioned the alleged "drug" ship that was captured in thecoast of Mauritania, whose contents was supposedly soy beans fromCambodia, and whose detination was addressed to none other than theministry of Agriculture of the Gambia (He said that he can prove it too).He further accused the Jammeh regime of illegal activities in the formdrug trafficking and trade that has overwhelmingly tainted the name of theGambia and its people throughout the world. It has become quite a usualroutine for Gambians to be detained at airports for no reason other thanbeing suspects of drug trafficking activities. On the case of theMalian-Gambian Babanding Sissoho, Mr. Darboe stated that the Gambianpeople were at a loss as to how he obtained his diplomatic status(passport) and what he intended with the two helicopters he was to takeback to the Gambia from the United States. The chairman stated that theJammeh regime has refused to "withdraw" Mr. Sissoho's diplomatic passportand would not give any explanation to that effect.On the issue of extragant and fruitless expenditures chairman Darboeattacked the APRC regime for mistakenly calling "national development"the "erecting of buildings" and calling it development. He specificallymentioned the $1.5 million ARCH, the $10 million (1 story) airpportterminal and the $6.5 million farafenni hospital. In the case of the ARCH,he said that it has no developmental value, hence it was a waste ofresources. Instead an Islamic school could have been erected there sinceportion of the ARCH is on the ground that is used as a prayer ground. Inthis way, the tradition of the place could have been continued. As far asthe airport terminal is concerned, Mr. Darboe stated that the governmentdidn't do the necessary statisctics and projections to find out a lowerprice for that project. He jokingly said that a $10 million dollarbuilding even in New York City will look like a $10 million dollar storeybuilding and not just a 1 story building covered with glass. The project,according to him, could have been completed with a mere $4 - $5 milliondollars. He stated that not the two most important things in the country,Agriculture and health care has received the magnitude of $10 milliondollars. Finally, on the Farafenni hospital, he said that Farafenni didn'tneed a $6.5 million dollar hospital when there are the MRC, Farafennihealth center and Farafenni district hospital. And certainly, NOT when theRVH in Banjul is dying from the lack of medical personnel and supplies,and even the simplest medical precription is not available in the hospitaland must be purchased in a pharmacy ouside the hospital. He also said thatthe Cuban doctors are NOT qualified doctors!Other extravagant issues, according to the chairman, involves how thepresident purchased 22 new vehicles and utility vehicles for about$255,000 dollars and gave it to the military and the NIA. President Jammehtold them the money for the purchase of the vehicles "is not from theworld bank, is not from the IMF, but IT IS FROM MY BANK". Mr. Darbo saidthat the money may have come from kickbacks, the treasury and/or foreigndonations that the president just decided to personalize. The chairmanfurther accused president Jammeh of using Gambia's money to hire privateairplanes when travelling abroad. For the 3 day OAU summit in Zimbabweearlier this year, for example, the president paid a total of 720,000 (I'mnot sure if this dalasis or US dollars) to charter a private plane. Mr.Darboe said that during the Jawara days, it was not uncommon for presidentJawara to call Abdou Diouf or other African leaders to try to "hitch aflight" with them. He said "that kind of money could have been used bysome women in Kantora and their gardens."With his last words, the chairman said "It has become common for manyGambians to have ONLY 1 meal a day", and that "a country is bound to gobankrupt with these kinds of extravagancy and corruption".Please, note that these are just the main points. The meeting lasted forapproximately 3 hours and the audience was allocated 30 minutes to askquestions. Contrary to president Jawara's visit, Mr. Darboe was wellreceived and his address was heard without interruptions of the "booingand name-calling" kind.Thank you for reading.------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 12:52:13 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971103113227.19715B-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHow has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes aboutourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the countryboth economically and socially?**********************************************************************I think Moe has raised a question that we need to look into in detail.Growing up in the Gambia, I have seen the positive and negative aspects ofthe Narr Ganarr and Narri Beirut and it is my opinion that theirinclusion into Gambian society caused more social and economical harm thangood. Before I proceed, I want to make it clear that I am not targetinganybody and my opinion is just a mere observation of people and theiractivities.First of all I think the Narr Ganarr were passive immigrants whowere not interested in the politics or social ideals of the Gambia. Mostof them stayed in the Country for a while, accumulated considerable wealththen leave their shops with other relatives. The bad thing about them wasthey caused a considerable outflow of cash from the country.On the other hand, the Narri Beirut was a long term settler in theGambia and this happened because of numerous reasons. They lived in aregion where there was a lot of political turmoil (Syria & Lebanon)thereforethey moved to more stable and lucritive parts of the world. If you lookclosely, there were a lot Lebanese in Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone andother wealthy African countries. What has happened today? Most of themhave abandoned their former settlements for new ones. This force me tobelieve that most of them are not as loyal to the Gambia as theindegenious population. Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be intotal chaos. They have made huge sums of money in the Gambia but they donot reinvest it in the country. We all know that corruption is a diseasethat plaques our country and most of it is caused by them. Personally, Ibelieve that the new wave of Lebanese Immigrants that have settled in theGambia from 1984-94 are the real problem.. They are as bad as the piratesof the old seas, or the Koreans in African American neighborhoodsThe have know regard or respect for authority because they have boughtthem all. Most in business evaded income and excise taxes.Socially, the Lebanese are a close knit community. Their interaction withthe locals are limited. They built their own community centre (Cedar Club)which I believe was just open to them. Once again this is just an opinionand should not be taken in an offensive manner.Si jama,Daddy njie.************************************************ Until the lions have their own historian,**** the tale of the hunt will always **** glorify the hunter. **** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **** Daddy Njie ************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 11:18:20 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Proctor" < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gala (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.971103111646.79590H-100000@homer06.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFor those in the Seattle AreaOrganization of African Associations - Annual GALASat November 8, 1997Blackburn V.F.W. Hall12327 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle7:00 pm-4:00 AM - yes 4 AM$8.00 advance/$10.00 at the doorFeaturing: Cultural Entertainment, Dinner, Fashion Show, Music andDancing (African Highlife/Reggea/Rhythm & Blues), BeveragesSpecial Feature: Masqurade Dance/Nigerian - Igbo Cultural GroupOcheami Cultural Group Leads Procession of Chiefs andDignitariesGuest Speaker: Congressman Jim McDermott1-5 northbound take Exit 174 (130th St) Make a right turn at the light(130th St) then go to 15th Ave N.E. Make another right turn and BlackburnHall will be half a block on your right.O.A.A. is an umbrella organization of many associations, such as Nigeria,Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrean, Zaire,Sierra Leone etc.Tickets are available at Kilimanjaro Market12519 Lake City Wy NE440-1440or myselfTHIS SHOULD BE GREAT FUN, HOPE TO SEE SOME OF YOU THERE!Debbie------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 14:23:33 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 9711031923.AA55312@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBrother Habib,I thank you for the educative response that you provided. I am also gladthat you didn't take it personal. My families back home have many "Narr"friends and business associates and I wouldn't want to put that friendshipin jeopardy.I will wait and see if any other members will comment on the last questionof the message:> > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about> > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both> > economically and socially?Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 13:52:21 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in AtlantaMessage-ID: < 199711031953.NAA18446@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm writing to say a BIG "Thank you" to Modou Jallow for an excellentreport on Mr. Darboe's meeting in Atlanta, GA. some very disturbingallegations have, again, been raised leaving one to wonder where we'reheaded to. if these allegations are true, i guess we can all begin lookingback, with nostalgia, on the old days ... maybe they weren't so bad, andprobably were mostly good.have a great week!Katim----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta> Date: Monday, November 03, 1997 12:55 PM> Hello Folks!> I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I> coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.> Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was> held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members> grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04:00 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new article on the GambiaMessage-ID: < 9711032004.AA11020@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Jobst, you wrote:> this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the> latest scientific article on the GAmbia:> Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of> Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276Where can one obtain a copy?> The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of> the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that> simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.Please, explain why it is "in disadvantage of Jammeh". Why are yousurprised?Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 16:15:15 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: 5 Faculty Positions at Georgia State Univ, Atlanta (fxd> (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19971103161344.21673352@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">There are five tenure-line faculty positions open in the>Middle/Secondary Education and Instructional Technology Department>in the College of Education at Georgia State University, Atlanta,>GA. Salaries negotiable based on qualifications. The positions>are:>. INSTRUCTIONAL TECHNOLOGY/LIBRARY MEDIA TECHNOLOGY. Tenure-track,>Assistant Professor; Primary duties: Teach in undergrad and>graduate level programs in instructional technology and library>media technology, provide leadership with applications of>technology to education, with focus on multimedia, distance>learning, and other emerging technologies, and conduct service and>research in areas of specialization. Qualifications: earned>doctorate in instructional technology, library media technology,>or related field; record of scholarship and evidence of quality>teaching and service; experience working in urban setting.>. MIDDLE CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Tenure-track; Assistant Professor.>Primary duties: teach undergraduate and graduate courses in middle>childhood program focusing on interdisciplinary issues of>teaching, learning, curriculum, and assissment, with special>applications for middle grades; provide leadership with graduate>programs in Middle Childhood Education; conduct service and>research in areas of specialization. Qualifications: earned>doctorate in Middle Childhood Education, or in a content area>field, with specialization in middle childhood, or in related>field; experience teaching middle childhood students at pre->college levels; experience with teacher education programs and>with applications of technology to instruction; record of>scholarship and evidence of quality teaching and service;>experience working in urban setting.>. SCIENCE EDUCATION. Tenure Track, Assistant Professor. Primary>duties: teach undergrad and graduate courses in science education;>provide leadership with graduate students in science education;>conduct service and research in areas of specialization.>Qualifications: earned doctorate in Science Education or in>related field; experience teaching science at pre-college levels>and in teacher preparation programs; strong technology background>and proven record of integrating technology into science education>instruction; strong background in the sciences, and interest and>experience working in urban setting; record of scholarship and>evidence of quality teaching and service.>. SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION. Tenure track, Assistant Professor.>Primary Duties: teach undergraduate and graduate courses in social>studies education; provide leadership with graduate students in>social studies education; conduct service and research in areas of>specialization. Qualifications: Earned doctorate in Social Studies>Education or in related field; experience teaching social studies>at pre-college levels and experience in teacher preparation>programs; strong content background, and evidence of integrating>technology into social studies education instruction; strong>interest and experience working in urban setting; record of>scholarship and evidence of quality teaching and service.>. SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION. Tenure-track; Associate Professor.>Primary duties: teach undergraduate and graduate level courses in>social studies education; provide leadership with doctoral program>in social studies; conduct service and research in areas of>specialization; assist with bringing external funding to social>studies programs. Qualifications: Earned doctorate in Social>Studies Education or in related field; outstanding evidence of>scholarship and excellent achievement in service, teaching, and>research. Experience working in urban setting, experience with>diversity and technology issues in social studies education.>Georgia State University is an urban institution, is an equal>opportunity institution, and equal opportunity/affirmative action>employer.>Each of these five positions requires candidates to be actively>engaged in productive scholarship, be exemplary teachers, and be>committed to service in urban settings.>Applications are being accepted immediately; Send letter of>application, official transcripts, vita, and three letters of>recommendation to:>Ms Mimi Morgan, Dean's Office>College of Education, Georgia State University University Plaza,>Atlanta GA 30303-3083>Phone: 404-651-2580>FAX: 404-651-2555>e-mail inquiries: edumrm@panther.gsu.edu >Application review process will continue until positions are>filled.>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:56:19 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITYMessage-ID: < 9711032056.AA72692@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-L,I hope that some of you will find this interesting.....Regards,Moe S. Jallow*************************************************************************AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE WEB SITE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY-- Bridges communications gap for African and Global mobile phone andtelecomms enthusiasts************************************************************************African Cellular Resource (ACR), the hugely popular South African-basedInternet Web site dedicated to cellular and telecommunications in Africa,has launched a unique live Telecommunications and Cellular Chatroomfacility on the site.ACR -- at Web address http://www.cellular.co.za -- has been a huge successsince it's inception in April this year, with over 620,000 hits recorded.While the site is aimed primarily at cellular users and telecommunicationsin Africa, it's strong, complementary global cellular component hasattracted recurrent visitors from around the world.The new ACR Chatroom facility now allows enthusiasts and professionalsfromaround the world to easily communicate with one another in real time onspecific cellular and telecommunications issues from one convenient,contextually-relevant location.The Web site has almost doubled in size since it's inception, with over300pages now accessible. It is updated daily to keep pace with the freneticgrowth of the IT, cellular and telecommunications sectors. The ACR site isconsidered as one of the most comprehensive of it's kind in the world andcertainly the most comprehensive site covering the African region.Visitors can view an extensive compilation of the specifications andpictures of the latest GSM cellphones available. Visitors to the ACR sitecan also access a listing of a number of secret cellphone functionsdesigned to enhance their cellphone usage. With the new Chatroom facility,visitors wanting advice on functions and features can now call on a largebody of surfers to the ACR site for their live input.The site also boasts a large "Mobile Office" section, a detailed andupdated list of the world's cellular networks, including extensive detailsof the world's cellular standards and packet radio networks.A large hyper-linked Glossary section provides information on a wide rangeof cellular, computing and telecommunications issues. There is also anupdated New Products and Services section, with a number world-firstlaunches of GSM-related products.The African Cellular Resource can be found at http://www.cellular.co.za ------------------------------Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 16:08:39 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: moe@smtp1.erols.com, Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 345E3D57.480@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Brother Habib,> I thank you for the educative response that you provided. I am also glad> that you didn't take it personal. My families back home have many "Narr"> friends and business associates and I wouldn't want to put that friendship> in jeopardy.> I will wait and see if any other members will comment on the last question> of the message:> > > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about> > > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both> > > economically and socially?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ============================================================================> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------MoeYou have truely shown that one can discuss openly without makeing itpersonal.No why should I take it otherwise.Because one person from an ethnic group (for example) gives a bad checkdoes not mean all the members of that group are check bouncers.Daddy Njie also was very observant in bringing out another veryimportant observation which is that tere is a distinct differencebetween the Original Lebanese settlers and the recent ones that camefrom other trouble countries like Sierra leone or Liberia for strictlyfinancial greed and confort. Unlike the first settlers these JJC's donot know the relations built by the older folks and just bought theirway into the Gambian businesses hurting even the previously settled onesby some of their corrupt practices.BUT Daddy Njie you have to rememberit takes two to tango. If the local Gambians in the customs or incertain fields of business did not ask for bribary outright or rejectthe offers the new Lebanese jjc's the whole issue of corruption will nothave gone as far as it did. No I definately take no offense and I am oneof the victims of this type of corruption that drove me back to the USAafter trying to do an honest project with the wells program within theAgriculture dept.Yes they are a close kin community but this sort of stereo typing hasbeen on all sides in every country. It is up to us to try and change it.Slow but sure we will get there if we take it POSITIVELY.peaceHabibfyips Mr Darboe was in the Washington metro area this weekend also.------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 17:30:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cute jokeMessage-ID: < 9711032230.AB56070@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitA doctor, a civil engineer, and a computer scientist were arguingabout what was the oldest profession in the world. The doctor remarked"Well, in the Bible it says that God created Eve from a rib taken fromAdam. This clearly required surgery so I can rightly claim that mineis the oldest profession in the world."The civil engineer interrupted and said "But even earlier in the bookof Genesis, it states that God created the order of the heavens andthe earth from out of the chaos. This was the first and certainly themost spectacular application of civil engineering. Therefore, fairdoctor, you are wrong; mine is the oldest professionin the world."The computer scientist leaned back in his chair, smiled, and saidconfidently, "Ah, but who do you think created the chaos?"----------------------------------------------------------------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 14:50:39 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITYMessage-ID: < 9711031950.AA35532@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-L,Maybe this will interest some of you....>**************************************************************************> AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE WEB SITE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY> -- Bridges communications gap for African and Global mobile phone and> telecomms enthusiasts>**************************************************************************> African Cellular Resource (ACR), the hugely popular South African-based> Internet Web site dedicated to cellular and telecommunications in Africa,> has launched a unique live Telecommunications and Cellular Chatroom> facility on the site.> ACR -- at Web address http://www.cellular.co.za -- has been a huge success> since it's inception in April this year, with over 620,000 hits recorded.> While the site is aimed primarily at cellular users and telecommunications> in Africa, it's strong, complementary global cellular component has> attracted recurrent visitors from around the world.> The new ACR Chatroom facility now allows enthusiasts and professionals from> around the world to easily communicate with one another in real time on> specific cellular and telecommunications issues from one convenient,> contextually-relevant location.> The Web site has almost doubled in size since it's inception, with over 300> pages now accessible. It is updated daily to keep pace with the frenetic> growth of the IT, cellular and telecommunications sectors. The ACR site is> considered as one of the most comprehensive of it's kind in the world and> certainly the most comprehensive site covering the African region.> Visitors can view an extensive compilation of the specifications and> pictures of the latest GSM cellphones available. Visitors to the ACR site> can also access a listing of a number of secret cellphone functions> designed to enhance their cellphone usage. With the new Chatroom facility,> visitors wanting advice on functions and features can now call on a large> body of surfers to the ACR site for their live input.> The site also boasts a large "Mobile Office" section, a detailed and> updated list of the world's cellular networks, including extensive details> of the world's cellular standards and packet radio networks.> A large hyper-linked Glossary section provides information on a wide range> of cellular, computing and telecommunications issues. There is also an> updated New Products and Services section, with a number world-first> launches of GSM-related products.> The African Cellular Resource can be found at http://www.cellular.co.za ==========================================================================Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 23:11:44 -0500From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in AtlantaMessage-ID: < 345EA080.3852@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMoe,Thanks for the briefing. You could't have done it better. May Allah, theguidance, guide our leaders in their leadership towards what is best forthe Gambia (amen).GOD BLESS!!Pa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 00:21:53 -0500From: "hamza mohammed" < hamza@mail.wdn.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Aminata Y. Sallah - New MemberMessage-ID: < 01bce8e1$d989bea0$240bfccd@wg.wdn.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative;boundary="----=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.------=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello Everyone,=20I am quite excited at the prospect of Gambians having a forum to discuss =matters that are relevant to us. I have been observing the "traffic" =so far and it has been interesting. I have just returned from a long =summer vacation in the Gambia and I am suffering from "homesickness", it =was therefore a pleasant surprise to find this Bantaba.- Amie------=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0Content-Type: text/html;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Hello Everyone, I am quite excited at the prospect =of Gambians=20having a forum to discuss matters that are relevant to us. I =have=20been observing the "traffic" so far and it has been=20interesting. I have just returned from a long summer =vacation in the=20Gambia and I am suffering from "homesickness", it was =therefore a=20pleasant surprise to find this Bantaba. &nbs=p; =; =&=nbsp; =20- Amie ------=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0--------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 14:12:48 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Darboe's meeting in AtlantaMessage-ID: < 01BCE94F.39EDB860@ddci.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCE94F.39EDB860"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCE94F.39EDB860Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jallow!That was great! Thank you so much for a job well done.Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Modou Jallow [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Sent: 03 NIE, 1418 09:56 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Darboe's meeting in AtlantaPa-Mambuna, you wrote:> Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at> Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job> on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the> event.> GOD BLESS!!Hello Folks!I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why Icoudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it washeld only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some membersgrave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.Before I get "flamed" on this, please, understand that I have noconnection with either the UPD or the APRC, and the following informationis only a recollection of Mr. Darboe's speech which I intend to share withthose Gambia-Lers who are interested. Since I am also at work at present,I will try to make it as brief as possible.Thank you.RegardsMoe S. Jallow===========================================================================Despite the late arrival of most of the attendees, Mr. Darboe's meetingwent very smoothly considering the short notice that was given. I wouldestimate that a little over a hundred people showed up despite the heavyrain that was poured intermittently outdoors.After the introduction and opening speech by Mr. Kebba Jallow of Atlanta,the audience was asked to watch a video that would give an idea of whatchairman Darboe was going to talk about. Before his speech though, thechairman emphasized "this gathering is neither a UDP nor a politicalgathering". Rather, it was intended to show all concerned Gambians whathas (and still is) transpired in the Gambia before and after theelections. The 20 minute video show provided some horrible insights aboutthe alleged beatings of some UDP supporters during the campaign forelection. The victims were interviewed in English (and some Mandinka) inwhich they told horror stories about how they were arrested (by the NIA),detained, starved and tortured with "host pipe" beatings, evidenced by thewounds and black markings on their backs and other body parts. In somecases, even some women were part of the brutalized victims, and that wasenough to enlighten the audience about the brutality that took placeduring the election period.Chairman Darboe's opening statement went on to describe the Jammeh'sregime as a "gang of thieves and bandits", whose presence in the Gambia iscrippling the very society they seem to be representing. He reiteratedthat the main objective of the UDP party and its supporters was to"isolate" and "cripple" the APRC regime. Not only was the UDP party giveninsufficient time (only 2 weeks) before the elections, they were alsosubjected to dangerous and hostile attacks at their rallys and meetingsaccording to him. He stated that he and his supporters were attacked,beaten, jailed and their mail and fax mail were tampered with while theirtelephones were tapped constantly. However, he boasted the party'soverwhelming achievement of 35% of the registered voters despite thepersecution they were subjected to.On cultural binding and tribal unity, Mr. Darboe accused president Jammehand his followers of dividing the country and causing enemity, especiallybetween the Jolas and Mandinkas, that the gambia was never known forbefore.On the issue of corruption and scandalous activities, he accused theJammeh regime of unfaithfulness towards the Gambian people. Hespecifically questioned the Gambia-Taiwan connection and also where thegovernement was getting the funds that were being embezzled by the Jammehregime. He also mentioned the alleged "drug" ship that was captured in thecoast of Mauritania, whose contents was supposedly soy beans fromCambodia, and whose detination was addressed to none other than theministry of Agriculture of the Gambia (He said that he can prove it too).He further accused the Jammeh regime of illegal activities in the formdrug trafficking and trade that has overwhelmingly tainted the name of theGambia and its people throughout the world. It has become quite a usualroutine for Gambians to be detained at airports for no reason other thanbeing suspects of drug trafficking activities. On the case of theMalian-Gambian Babanding Sissoho, Mr. Darboe stated that the Gambianpeople were at a loss as to how he obtained his diplomatic status(passport) and what he intended with the two helicopters he was to takeback to the Gambia from the United States. The chairman stated that theJammeh regime has refused to "withdraw" Mr. Sissoho's diplomatic passportand would not give any explanation to that effect.On the issue of extragant and fruitless expenditures chairman Darboeattacked the APRC regime for mistakenly calling "national development"the "erecting of buildings" and calling it development. He specificallymentioned the $1.5 million ARCH, the $10 million (1 story) airpportterminal and the $6.5 million farafenni hospital. In the case of the ARCH,he said that it has no developmental value, hence it was a waste ofresources. Instead an Islamic school could have been erected there sinceportion of the ARCH is on the ground that is used as a prayer ground. Inthis way, the tradition of the place could have been continued. As far asthe airport terminal is concerned, Mr. Darboe stated that the governmentdidn't do the necessary statisctics and projections to find out a lowerprice for that project. He jokingly said that a $10 million dollarbuilding even in New York City will look like a $10 million dollar storeybuilding and not just a 1 story building covered with glass. The project,according to him, could have been completed with a mere $4 - $5 milliondollars. He stated that not the two most important things in the country,Agriculture and health care has received the magnitude of $10 milliondollars. Finally, on the Farafenni hospital, he said that Farafenni didn'tneed a $6.5 million dollar hospital when there are the MRC, Farafennihealth center and Farafenni district hospital. And certainly, NOT when theRVH in Banjul is dying from the lack of medical personnel and supplies,and even the simplest medical precription is not available in the hospitaland must be purchased in a pharmacy ouside the hospital. He also said thatthe Cuban doctors are NOT qualified doctors!Other extravagant issues, according to the chairman, involves how thepresident purchased 22 new vehicles and utility vehicles for about$255,000 dollars and gave it to the military and the NIA. President Jammehtold them the money for the purchase of the vehicles "is not from theworld bank, is not from the IMF, but IT IS FROM MY BANK". Mr. Darbo saidthat the money may have come from kickbacks, the treasury and/or foreigndonations that the president just decided to personalize. The chairmanfurther accused president Jammeh of using Gambia's money to hire privateairplanes when travelling abroad. For the 3 day OAU summit in Zimbabweearlier this year, for example, the president paid a total of 720,000 (I'mnot sure if this dalasis or US dollars) to charter a private plane. Mr.Darboe said that during the Jawara days, it was not uncommon for presidentJawara to call Abdou Diouf or other African leaders to try to "hitch aflight" with them. He said "that kind of money could have been used bysome women in Kantora and their gardens."With his last words, the chairman said "It has become common for manyGambians to have ONLY 1 meal a day", and that "a country is bound to gobankrupt with these kinds of extravagancy and corruption".Please, note that these are just the main points. The meeting lasted forapproximately 3 hours and the audience was allocated 30 minutes to askquestions. Contrary to president Jawara's visit, Mr. Darboe was wellreceived and his address was heard without interruptions of the "booingand name-calling" kind.Thank you for reading.------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 19:26:18 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: This Madness In Africa [Editorial]Message-ID: < 01BCE957.92C76960@ddci.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-----Original Message-----From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP: latir@earthlink.net Sent: 04 NIE, 1418 01:39 OTo: Bush ListSubject: This Madness In Africa [Editorial]This Madness In Africa [Editorial]Accra (Ghanaian Independent, October 31, 1997) - So Dennis Sassou=20Whose leg is France pulling=20in supporting Nguesso after his most undemocratic entry into=20Brazzaville?[BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH] =20France is not trying to pull anybody's legs.France is a country that =knows where its national interest lies.If the Editor of Ghana's =INDEPENDENT thinks that France's foreign policy in Africa is conducted =with any morality on its mind beyond France's national interest ,then =maybe this Editor should wake up! And why blame France anyway? As long =as we have demented black leaders who would do anything and accept =anything just to get hold of power, some powerful foreigners will always =be willing to support them so that during their reign our natural =resources could be used to subsidize their high standards of living back =home.In Western Political Culture,you must uphold the highest possible =moral standards when dealing with the affairs of your own people,the =people that live within the national territory for which you work;as for =the Strangers,you have to be selective in your dealings with them:if =being moral serves your national interest,you get moral,but otherwise =you will have to do anything to serve the interest of your people and =nation,overtly or covertly,and if that means black people killing each =other like dogs in the streets of BrazzaVille, so be it!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 12:36:29 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The STATISTICS corner (fwd)Message-ID: < 9711041736.AA71646@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit***Estimates for January 1, 1989***Metropolitan areas Population public safetyMurders per 100,000 people(manslaughter included)================== ========== ========================1. Cape Town, SouthAfrica 2.425.000 64.72. Cairo, Egypt 11.000.000 56.43. Alexandria, Egypt 3.640.000 49.34. Rio de Janeiro,Brazil 10.975.000 36.65. Manila, Philippines 9.200.000 30.56. Mexico City, Mexico 19.400.000 27.67. Sao Paulo, Brazil 17.200.000 26.08. Tijuana, Mexico 700.000 24.49. Casablanca,Morocco 2.900.000 23.610. Bogota, Colombia 4.640.000 21.111. Maimi-Ft.Lauderdale, USA 3.325.000 20.812. Detroit, USA 4.400.000 20.213. Johannesburg,South Africa 4.600.000 19.814. Detroit-Windsor,USA & Canada 4.550.000 19.215. Recife, Brazil 2.875.000 19.016. Dallas-Ft. Worth,USA 3.625.000 18.517. Boston, USA 4.085.000 17.818. Belo Horizonte,Brazil 3.340.000 16.119. Washington, D.C.,USA 3.550.000 14.820. San Diego-Tijuana,USA & Mexico 2.720.000 13.621. Atlanta, USA 2.500.000 13.122. New York, USA 17.400.000 12.8----------------Source: CITIES - Life in the world's 100 largest metropolitanareas, Department of Publications, Statistical appendix,Population crisis Committee, 1120 19th Street, N.W.Suite 550, Washington, D.C. 20036-3605, USA------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 13:12:36 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Amnesty Secretary General of S/Leone in hidingMessage-ID: < 9711041812.AA66916@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAmnesty International Gen. Secretary in HidingThe General Secretary of Amnesty International in Sierra Leone, Mr. IsaacLappia, is currently in hiding. This is a result of an attack by soldierson his residence at 62 Regent Road, Lumley last Saturday. The house wascompletely looted. Fortunately for Mr. Lappia, he was not at home when theattack took place. His brothers, Moses and Peter, who were found in thehouse were, however, not so lucky. They were severely beaten by thesoldiers and taken to an unknown destination. It is believed the reasonfor the attack on Mr. Lappia's residence is the fact that the AFRC hasbeen very unhappy about the reports he is sending out about human rightsviolations.------------------Courtesy SL Web------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 15:20:11 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Cc: munyaradzi.1@osu.edu Subject: ** Job opportunity in South Africa *** (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19971104151840.3017e5c0@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">---------- Forwarded message ---------->Forwarded message:>>From kwacieni@fas.harvard.edu Sun Nov 2 15:56:50 1997>Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 15:56:42 -0500 (EST)>From: Kaniaru Wacieni < kwacieni@fas.harvard.edu >To: cmadu@lynx.dac.neu.edu >cc: kwacieni@fas.harvard.edu, >Subject: ** Job opportunity in South Africa ***>Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.971102152009.19937B-100000@login4.fas.harvard.edu >MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> 2 November, 1997>Dear Friends:> I am writing to inform you of a very exciting job opportunity in>my office in South Africa. I am working for Bain & Company South Africa>in Johannesburg and am currently identifying interested and motivated>indidividuals to interview for a permanent position.> My name is Taziona Chaponda, from Malawi. I went to high school>at Waterford Kamhlaba in Swaziland and then proceeded to Harvard>Universtiy where I did a B.A. in economics. On graduation in June 1997, I>received a very attractive offer to work with Bain & Company as an>Associate Consultant in their Johannesburg office. I gladly accepted the>offer and have been working there for just over a month as I spent the>summer vacation in Boston. I have been in Boston over the past>two weeks attending a company world-wide training program at Cape Cod and>thought that I should use this opportunity to inform people of our>recruiting efforts.> Bain & Company is a prestigous global management consulting firm>with its headquarters in Boston and many offices around the world>including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. In South Africa, we>work as business consultants both for the public and private sectors. The>nature of our work is very challenging but also very rewarding - both in>terms of the extensive skills one learns and also financially.> If you are interested in learning more about Bain & Company South>Africa or in applying for a position either as an Associate Consulant (for>candidates with a first degree) or as a Consultant (for candidates with an>MBA or a comparable advanced degree) please feel free to drop me a line>at taziona.chaponda@bain.com or fax your resume, a transcript, and a>cover letter to 27-11-880 3326. Be sure that your fax cover page clearly>indicates my name so that your resume receives the attention it deserves.>Also be certain to include your email address as this will be the primary>means of communication in the early stages.>I hope you will consider Bain & Company South Africa as an option and send>me your resume, latest transcript, and a cover letter.> Kind Regards,> Taziona G. Chaponda> Associate Consultant> Bain & Company South Africa, Inc.>PS: You may also mail your resume and transcript to:> Taziona Chaponda> Dunkeld Gardens> 17 Kent Road, Dunkeld West> Johannesburg 2196> SOUTH AFRICA> (tel. 27-83- 326 9655 )-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 17:58:27 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: on the moveMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. Assuch I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hopeto rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who haddirected inquiries to me and did not receive a response, pleaseaccept my apologies.Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 06:34:31 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the moveMessage-ID: < 01bce8d2$8fcd3da0$a12185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatJor!All the best in your new location,but we hope and expect tohear from you as soon as are settled in DC.Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Wednesday, November 05, 1997 7:55 AMSubject: on the move>Greetings:>I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As>such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope>to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had>directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please>accept my apologies.>Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.>In peace,>LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 15:34:11 +0000From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19971105153411.006cff98@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi G-lers!Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to sharewith list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it atry myself:-Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix ofemotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. Thedemise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Whowas this shy unassuming character?A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense ofright and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and a family-centredman.It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like mostAfrican intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up with lifeand had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extendedfamily needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override thedemands of the pen.During my long standing association with him spanning over thirtyyears(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and CrabIsland respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities, sharpnessof wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much byway of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his worldoutlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Kee madein the past two decades and these are:-a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society intheir denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up tothe expectations of his society.Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values andtrappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitatetherefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following hisacquiescence.Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against the backdropof the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the African countriesgaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying torediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from CasleyHayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but afew. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and mostfashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability thatthey may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee forhis strong sense of his own individual.While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering goodold-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and a meticuloussense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconcilingthis potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emergingpetty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and Master Silla(h)in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insisted uponspelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in directcontravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditoryperceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibedthese ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.Try these:- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) toindicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You mayapplaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us withsome food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away by thetide? I sincerely hope not.In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in TheGambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn fromhis death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weepnot for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. Hislegacy lives on.Jaraama Kee.----------------------------E---N---D-----------------------------------------THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 10:01:31 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)Message-ID: < 199711051501.KAA20888@acmez.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList Members,The tribute to Mr. Kekoto Maane was rather refreshing.... It is ratherjarring that the Gambia was and is in the state it is because people likeMr. Maane were never given the chance to make it better........Raye*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** email: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "If at first you succeed, don't take any more stupid ** chances. ** ** Unknown ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 11:25:21 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971105111000.25298B-100000@morpheus.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I was out of town for the past ten days or so. I had to goback to Dakar for an important staff meeting. Time to scan through the 322messages I found waiting for me, read some, and I will respond to some ofthem.Meanwhile, here is a private message I got from a friend, comenting onthe idea of a Give A Book campaign. As you will see, he is actuallycurrently involved in something similar. And he has given me permission toforward the message below to Gambia-l.His name is Aliou Jobe.Could the list managers subscribe Aliou to Gambia-l?Here is his address: Tokunor@worldnet.att.net Thanks a lot!Cheers,Ebrima Sall.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 23 Oct 1997 22:29:49 -0700From: Alieu Jobe < Tokunor@worldnet.att.net To: ebrima.sall@yale.edu Subject: Reply to "Give a book"Hi Ebou:Sorry for the late reply. I come home very late after soccer games &supervising the students on their "Homecoming rally".I think that I did talk to u b4 about "Project Gambia" which I createdlast year in the school I teach. The objective is helping Gambian schools& students in The Gambia with school materials.This is a book drive including other school supplies. I've sent in augustthis year 137 boxes of books(3000+ on all subjects for all levels), pens,pencils, notebooks, chalk, paper, binders, etc. These materials havearrived & are normally undergoing distribution. I give talks everywhereplus schools around & I organized walk-a-thon. I raised over $2000 whichhelped me send all the materials I collected. I'II tell u more on the"Project" which is a continous one.Your idea is good .One thing I got to say to u is to go ahead & whoeverhelps is OK. NEVER DEPEND ON ANYONE or u'll risk to be let down.I'll reply in detail later...Your Bro.,Cliff(Aliou Jobe).------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 11:33:31 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971105113225.25298C-100000@morpheus.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 1 Nov 1997 12:27:00 -0500 (EST)From: Lisa M Aubrey < aubrey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu To: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu >, Jaygbay@aol.com Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)Know anyone interested in these fellowhips?lisa---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 16:02:51 -0600 (CST)From: pinderhughes dianne m < dpinderh@ux1.cso.uiuc.edu To: National Con of Black Political Scientists < ncobps@ncat.edu Cc: Ethnicity Race < race-pol@acadcomp.cmp.ilstu.edu Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 14:16:46 -0500From: Yvette M. Huet-Hudson < YMHUET@UNCCVM.UNCC.EDU To: FFF@UNCCVM.UNCC.EDU Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES> Christian M. Fuersich> International Migration Program> Social Science Research Council> 810 Seventh Ave. 31st floor> New York, NY 10019> telephone: 212-377-2700, ext. 604> fax: 212-377-2727> email: fuersich@ssrc.org. > _______________________________________________________________> 1998-99 FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION> TO THE UNITED STATES> The Program on International Migration of the Social Science Research> Council announces fellowship competitions for the study of immigration> to the United States. With funds from the Andrew W. Mellon> Foundation, the program offers fellowships for dissertation and> postdoctoral research and for participation in a minority summer> dissertation workshop.> The goal of the International Migration Program is to foster> innovative research that will advance theoretical understandings of> the origins of immigration to the United States, the processes of> migration and settlement, and the outcomes for both immigrants and> native-born Americans. Proposals to research one or more of the> following themes are encouraged, although the research need not be> limited to the topics outlined:> 1 International migration: causes, processes, and types. What are> the factors and processes that cause international migration and> determine the types of immigrants and refugees who come to the United> States? By what processes do migrants arrive in the United States and> how do these processes affect who migrates and how they adapt to> living in a new society? What are the origins and impacts of ongoing> transnational ties that link migrants to both their home and host> societies.> 2 Economic contexts, processes, and transformations. What are the> different modes by which immigrants integrate into the U.S. economy> and what factors shape these processes? How does the economic> integration of immigrants affect native-born Americans and existing> economic structures and processes? How and why are immigrants'> economic activities and outcomes similar to or different from those of> native-born Americans?> 3 Sociocultural contexts, processes, and transformations. How does> migration alter gender, family, community, and other social groupings> and identities of both immigrants and native-born Americans? What> impacts do immigrants and native-born Americans have upon one> another's racial, ethnic, and class identities and how do they affect> intergroup relations? How do answers to these questions change when> considering the children of immigrants?> 4 Political contexts, processes, and transformations. How do the> different legal, cultural, social, and economic backgrounds of> immigrants affect their differing rates of naturalization and> political participation? How does migration alter immigrants' and> native-born Americans' notions of nationality, citizenship, political> responsibility and participation in political processes? What impact> do immigrants have on the identities, alliances, and activities of> native-born American political constituencies?> Applicants must make explicit in their proposals the theoretical> contributions that their research can make in interpreting U.S.> immigration. Applicants are strongly encouraged to develop the> theoretical aspects of their research by adopting comparative> international and/or historical perspectives that consider the> relevant experiences of other countries and time periods. Applicants> are also encouraged to adopt cross-disciplinary theoretical and> methodological approaches to research and analysis.> DISSERTATION FELLOWSHIPS> Approximately seven one-year fellowships will be awarded in to support> full-time doctoral dissertation research. The award will be a stipend> of $12,000 and up to $3,000 in research expenses. Applicants who do> not expect to finish their research by the end of the one-year> fellowship must explain how they plan to complete the portion of their> research that is not funded. Applicants must be U.S. citizens,> permanent residents, or international students at U.S. institutions,> who are matriculated in social science doctoral programs (including> history). Applicants must have their proposals approved by their> dissertation committees and must complete all course work and exams> before the fellowships begin. The funded research project must begin> within four months of the award.> POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWSHIPS> Approximately five one-year fellowships will be awarded to individual> scholars. Fellowships will be available only to scholars who have> earned their Ph.D within the seven years prior to June 1, 1998. The> maximum amount to be awarded is $20,000. Funds can be used for> research expenses and salary, and may be spent over a period of 12> months, with the expectation that awardees will engage in full-time> research for at least six of those months. Applicants who do not> intend to finish their research by the end of the one-year fellowship> must explain how they plan to complete the portion of their research> that is not funded. Applicants are encouraged to seek supplemental> funds from other sources to complete their budgets, but the SSRC> reserves the right to reduce its award should the total funds raised> exceed the project's budget. The research proposed should result in> publication. Applicants must hold a Ph.D. or its equivalent in one of> the social sciences (including history) or in an allied professional> field before June 1, 1998. The funded research project should begin> within four months of the award. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or> permanent residents, or international scholars who are affiliated with> a U.S. academic or research institution during the time of the award.> MINORITY SUMMER> DISSERTATION WORKSHOP> The International Migration Program will offer an intensive training> to students of minority backgrounds in developing dissertation and> funding proposals. The training for ten to fifteen students will> take place in a seminar setting with leading scholars in the field.> The workshop will meet in two sessions (two weeks and one week) during> the summer of 1998 on a university campus. Participants will work on> refining research topics, designing research methods, and preparing> research and funding proposals. The International Migration Program> will pay transportation, room and board, and other participation> costs, as well as a stipend for workshop participants. To be> eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who> are of African, Latino, Asian, Pacific Island, or Native American> ancestry. Applicants must be graduate students who are matriculated> in doctoral programs in the social sciences (including history), have> taken course work related to international migration, have completed> their first year of graduate study, and have developed a preliminary> research focus for their dissertations.> APPLICATION RECEIPT DEADLINE> January 9, 1998 (4:30 p.m.)> ANNOUNCEMENT OF AWARDS> End of April 1998> For further information & application materials, please contact:> International Migration Program> Social Science Research Council> 810 Seventh Avenue> New York NY 10019 USA> 212 377-2700 ext. 604 telephone> 212 377-2727 fax migration@ssrc.org email http://www.ssrc.org web> The Program especially encourages applications from members of> minority racial, ethnic, and nationality groups, and women.> In the administration of its programs, the Social Science Research> Council does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed,> disability, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, race,> gender, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws.Yvette M. Huet-Hudson, Ph.D.Associate ProfessorUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteDept. Biology9201 University City Blvd.Charlotte, NC 28223Office: 704-547-2880Fax: 704-547-3128****Please note new e-mail address: ymhuet@email.uncc.edu**** ------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 19:37:05 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)Message-ID: <01bcea09$0db98ac0$bb2385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThanks Mr.Gibba for the Fwd.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 05/ÑÌÈ/1418 11:35 ãSubject: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)>Hi G-lers!>Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to share>with list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it>try myself:->Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.>BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.>----------------------------------------------------->----------------------------------------------------->FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.>Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix of>emotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. The>demise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Who>was this shy unassuming character?>A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense of>right and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and afamily-centred>man.>It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like most>African intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up withlife>and had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extended>family needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override the>demands of the pen.>During my long standing association with him spanning over thirty>years(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and Crab>Island respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities,sharpness>of wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much by>way of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his world>outlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.>I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Keemade>in the past two decades and these are:->a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:>Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society in>their denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up to>the expectations of his society.>Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values and>trappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitate>therefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following his>acquiescence.>Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against thebackdrop>of the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the Africancountries>gaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying to>rediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from Casley>Hayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but a>few. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and most>fashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.>Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability that>they may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee for>his strong sense of his own individual.>While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering good>old-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and ameticulous>sense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconciling>this potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.>The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emerging>petty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.>b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and MasterSilla(h)>in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insistedupon>spelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in direct>contravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditory>perceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibed>these ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.>Try these:>- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?>- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.>- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.>- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?>- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) to>indicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?>Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.>For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You may>applaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us with>some food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away bythe>tide? I sincerely hope not.>In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in The>Gambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn from>his death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weep>not for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. His>legacy lives on.>Jaraama Kee.>----------------------------E---N---D----------------------------------------->THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!>Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 19:54:50 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)Message-ID: <01bcea0b$8818d580$bb2385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNow that we have got someone on the list who has practical experience ofactually sending books and distributing them in the Gambia,maybe theEducation Committe (those of them in the U.S.) should start actuallycontacting Instituitions that may be willing to donate books,stationeriesand used computers.What each and everyone of us must remember is that unlesssomeone decides to sacrifice some of his/her time,energy and even money,noneof the fantastic ideas we have discussed here will ever have the chance ofbeing translated into something that would make a difference in the Gambia.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 06/ÑÌÈ/1418 01:22 ÕSubject: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)>Hi Folks,>I was out of town for the past ten days or so. I had to go>back to Dakar for an important staff meeting. Time to scan through the 322>messages I found waiting for me, read some, and I will respond to some of>them.>Meanwhile, here is a private message I got from a friend, comenting on>the idea of a Give A Book campaign. As you will see, he is actually>currently involved in something similar. And he has given me permission to>forward the message below to Gambia-l.>His name is Aliou Jobe.>Could the list managers subscribe Aliou to Gambia-l?>Here is his address: Tokunor@worldnet.att.net >Thanks a lot!>Cheers,>Ebrima Sall.>---------- Forwarded message ---------->Date: Thu, 23 Oct 1997 22:29:49 -0700>From: Alieu Jobe < Tokunor@worldnet.att.net >To: ebrima.sall@yale.edu >Subject: Reply to "Give a book">Hi Ebou:>Sorry for the late reply. I come home very late after soccer games &>supervising the students on their "Homecoming rally".>I think that I did talk to u b4 about "Project Gambia" which I created>last year in the school I teach. The objective is helping Gambian schools>& students in The Gambia with school materials.>This is a book drive including other school supplies. I've sent in august>this year 137 boxes of books(3000+ on all subjects for all levels), pens,>pencils, notebooks, chalk, paper, binders, etc. These materials have>arrived & are normally undergoing distribution. I give talks everywhere>plus schools around & I organized walk-a-thon. I raised over $2000 which>helped me send all the materials I collected. I'II tell u more on the>"Project" which is a continous one.>Your idea is good .One thing I got to say to u is to go ahead & whoever>helps is OK. NEVER DEPEND ON ANYONE or u'll risk to be let down.>I'll reply in detail later...>Your Bro.,>Cliff>(Aliou Jobe).------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 13:55:43 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the moveMessage-ID: < 3460C12F.559B@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> LatJor!> All the best in your new location,but we hope and expect to> hear from you as soon as are settled in DC.> Regards Basss!> -----Original Message-----> From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Wednesday, November 05, 1997 7:55 AM> Subject: on the move> >Greetings:> >I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As> >such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope> >to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had> >directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please> >accept my apologies.> >> >Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.> >> >In peace,> >LatJor> >> >LatJorPlease contact me when you get to DCHabib------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 14:12:28 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the moveMessage-ID: < 3460C51C.401@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGabriel Ndow wrote:> Greetings:> I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As> such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope> to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had> directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please> accept my apologies.> Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.> In peace,> LatJorMr Ndowpls call me when you come to DCHabib------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 23:21:05 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please add a friendMessage-ID: < 34616FE1.6AC5@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi List Managers!Please add Alagie Babou Njie to the list. His e-mail address is: babounjie@hotmail.com. Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------ Momodou





Hello Gambia-Lers,



I wonder what your reaction to the following article might be. I will

reserve my comments for later.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

***********************************************************************



Tuesday, November 4, 1997 Published at 15:05 GMT



Still the Dark Continent?



The BBC West Africa correspondent, Elizabeth Blunt, based in Abidjan, Cote

D'Ivoire reflects on Africa at 40.



Go back forty years, to 1957, and Ghana was just regaining its

independence, the first of the new black African nations to re-emerge from

the period of colonial rule. But go back another forty, to 1917, and that

colonial rule had barely reached some parts of West Africa. We are now

getting very close to the point when parts of West Africa will have been

independent for longer than they were ever colonised, and when people

there will finally be able to see the colonial period as just a passing

phase in their history, and no longer the single defining experience, the

cause of everything which came after.



Yet the region was profoundly perhaps permanently - marked by those

colonial years. The old colonial boundaries, for instance, those arbitrary

lines drawn on a map at the Berlin conference, have stuck. The countries

they created have taken on a reality, developed a nationalist spirit.

People speak of their neighbours as "typically Nigerian", or "just like a

Guinean." Cross one of those arbitrary borders, and there is at once a

distinct change of tone and style, even where tribal groups overlap the

frontier. Gambians are different from Senegalese, Ivorians from the

Ghanaians to the east and the Liberians to the West, even though many of

them talk the same language.



Maintaining colonial boundaries, once seriously worried about, is no

longer an issue. Forty years on there seems no immediate likelihood that

the map will change. This region of African was also more than any other

deeply affected by the rivalries between the colonial powers. The divide

between the English speaking and French speaking countries still lingers.

At the everyday level, French speaking countries take three-hour lunch

breaks, and even the ricketiest of street corner stalls sells French bread

for breakfast. Barristers in their English speaking neighbours swelter

under white wigs in steamy tropical court rooms. More seriously, the

English-French divide has split the region into two camps in virtually

every serious political argument of the past forty years.



But that divide is starting, very slowly, to be eroded. In terms of the

language itself, English is winning, just as it is everywhere in the

world, and for the same reasons it is the language of international

business, of Hollywood movies, of the internet and the computer age. But

the former French colonies have a common currency and a degree of economic

integration which other countries envy. That currency, the cfa franc, has

held its value as others plummeted, and is now on its way to becoming the

single currency of the region. There are Guinean francs and Gambian

dalasis, but in both countries shopkeepers are just as happy perhaps even

happier to accept cfa francs. Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony,

has just joined the franc zone, and traders all over the region do a lot

of their business in cfa.



The cfa franc has been a huge benefit to those countries which use it,

giving them monetary stability, and easy access to foreign exchange. But

it does raise the question of how independent West Africa really is, even

forty years on. The franc zone is run by the French treasury, and the cfa

franc, with its fixed parity, is really a form of French franc in

disguise. And ex-French colonies still have much closer ties to the former

colonial power than other countries in Africa. In nineteen-seventy-seven,

when Ghana was celebrating twenty years of existence, the battle cry among

radicals was that Africa had achieved political but not yet economic

independence. That is just as true now as it was then, but today, in the

age of global business, it seems beside the point. The Asian Tigers, which

have lifted themselves out of poverty, have done it by knitting themselves

into the fabric of the world economy. The pursuit of independence and

self-sufficiency as an economic goal now looks like a dead end.



Today what worries Africa is not lack of independence, but fears that it

is being left to its own devices while the rest of the world goes about

its business. Asian countries are booming, and becoming full partners in

the world economy, so are parts of the former Soviet Union. Africa risks

being left on the sidelines. You can read newspapers and watch television

in the United States and most parts of Europe for days on end without

Africa ever being mentioned. If West Africa broke off from the rest of the

continent, and fell into the Atlantic Ocean, apart from the French

government and a few chocoholics, would the rest of the world even notice?



When the world does sit up and take notice, it is still all too likely to

be as a result of wars and other crises American marines airlifting

foreigners out of Sierra Leone; French troops evacuating Brazzeville. The

latest international initiative for Africa plans by the United States,

France and Britain to strengthen the peacekeeping capacities of African

armies, shows a degree of interest in the continent, but also a desire to

shift the burden of international fire-fighting to the countries of the

region.



But at least the United States in recent months has been showing more

interest. President Clinton has declared that Africa will be the continent

of the twenty-first century. No one here is quite certain what that means,

but they hope that in another forty years at least, they will be full

players, not just spectators in the world's affairs.



----------------------------

Courtesy BBC World Service







All,



Alagie Babou Njie has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in

your intro to gambia-l.



regards,



sarian



> Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 23:21:05 -0800

> From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Please add a friend

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi List Managers!

> Please add Alagie Babou Njie to the list. His e-mail address is:

>

> Buharry.





Hi,

My name is Seedy Kanyi, alias Kachi. I was born in Bakau more than two

and half decades ago. I am currently reading Economics at the

International Islamic University, Malaysia. My interest in Economics is

'Economic Development'.



My hobbies are weght-lifting, reading and travelling.



Thanks.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Please could you add a friend of mine to the list:His name is Lang

Conteh (

Thanks





Bye,Alieu





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Fellow Gambians,

Let's take a few moment and ponder over this matter and talk over it.

Where does the African Continent stand in this era of globalization

especially in the context of Economic Development, which is seen as the

'fruit' of globalization? Is Africa moving up or moving down or stagnant

in this process?



As the trend in economic relationship shows, direct investment and

portfolio investment are the phenomena in vogue, but Africa still

depends largely on foreign aid, which is controversial and sometimes

seen as anti-development.



This is just my opinion. Let's have a session on this issue, which I

think is quite eye-opening.



Thank you

Seedy Kanyi



Concerning the most recent article on The Gambia:



Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya Jammeh off lightly?, in: Review of

African Political Economy (ROAPE), No. 72, P. 265-276



Moe asked on Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04: Where can one obtain a copy?



Good question. Since I am a student I know how to find this journal

(it’s British) in my university library in Bielefeld. Try and check the

next big library in your area, they should have it, since ROAPE is one

of the most important scientific journals on African Politics. I do

think ROAPE exists as a www-page but I am not sure if you can get an

online-version of the article there. Wiseman works at the Department of

Politics, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU



>Bass wrote on Sun, 2 Nov 1997 22:50:

>Jobst, I tried hard but could not understand what you are trying to

say.So,if you

>don't mind,could you explain! Regards Basss!



I’m very sorry Bass. I wrote this short comment in a way that those that

have read the article already would understand. That wasn’t fair, I’m

sorry. What I mean was that although I like Wisemans article and I think

that there is a lot of thruth in it, there was one point which I thought

was wrong.



Wiseman wrote (page 268):

„In the presidential elections of late September 1996 Yahya Jammeh

standing as the candidate of the ...APRC...was declared to have won with

56% of the votes against 35% going to his main challenger, human rights

lawyer Ousainou Darboe, standing for the very recently created United

Democtratic Party (UDP) who took refuge in the Senegalese embassy on

election day because of fears for his personal safety. As with the 1985

Liberian election described by Kandeh there is also an unofficial leaked

version of the Gambian results which point to a defeat for Jammeh“



I think this last sentence is completely incorrect. The pre-election (!)

period was surely rigged in a lot of ways, but I think the voting and

counting procedure and the election results were not. I myself was an

international observer by that time, I travelled and observer the

elections throughout Western Division, I observed the counting at

Brikama college and I took part at the joint meeting of all other

observers the following day and heard what they had to say. The election

process itself was ok (ofcourse there were some minor incedents during

the polling but they couldn’t have changed the overall outcome! And I

think that most Gambians in fact voted for Jammeh for different

reasons). And I don’t remember that there was an unofficial version of

the election results leaking out at all.

So what Wiseman did in his article was unethical in a way because he

wrote something of which he himself probably knows that it is untrue.

And he did it just for the sake of manipulating the opinion of the

international community. That’s my opinion. But please see for yourself!



>Moe wrote: Please, explain why it is "in disadvantage of Jammeh". Why

are you surprised?



Well as I explained above te election where not in disadvantage of

Jammeh. I was suprised that Wiseman was asserting they were. And I was

suprised about Mr. Wiseman being so „unwise“ as to publish some

(politically motivated) rumors instead of restricting himself to the

facts which support a strong critique of Jammehs regime on their own.



I hope many of you will be inspired to read Wisemans’ 1997 article. And

discuss it in this forum.



By the way there was another Article a yaer ago:



Wiseman, John A., 1996, Military rule in the Gambia: an interim

assesment, in: Third World Quarterly, Vol. 17, No. 5, pp 917-940



Peace Jobst









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Dear list- managers.

could any one add brother sillah conateh to Gambia-l

thank you

gassamaba



Dear list-managers

could anyone add brother Sillah Conateh to Gambia-L

<sillahconateh@hotmail.com>

thank you

gassamaba



----Original Message Follows----

Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 03:36:30 PST

Reply-To:

From: "Gassamaba omar" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: new member



Dear list- managers.

could any one add brother sillah conateh to Gambia-l

<sillahconateh@hotmail.com>

thank you

gassamaba



>

> How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes

about > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the

country > both economically and socially?

>*********************************************************************



My dear fellow g-lers, especially MOE, DADDY NJIE, and HABIB

allow me to add my bureii ak butut to this discussion.

There are however, a couple of things which i saw in

DADDY and HABIB'S responses which i would first like to comment

on.....

First of all, i agree with habibs response to what daddy

said about these Narrs (BEIRUT OR LEBANESE) contributing largely

to the corruption in our land. We definitely have to take

responsiblity for it. i understand that one can take a job which

does not pay much in the way of a salary, and with a family to take

care of, one might be very tempted to take advantage of any

opportunity to boost one's earnings.but would this justify the

acceptance of bribery or it's outright demand? to those who

say that everybody else would be doing it if they don't, i

would say hey, just be honest to yourself. if you took a job,

make sure you do it to the best of your ability. and i do not

think the best of your ability would include taking bribes. don't be

short-sighted. think of the very children you may be trying to

provide for. just make your own diffirence, it might not change

much right there and then, but it will eventually.

**********************************************************************

>.... or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods...........

>Si jama,

>Daddy njie.



daddy, is there any way i can get you to elaborate on this?

you can send it to my private e-mail at

I WAS a little surprised to see this because i remember

reading in my AMERICAN GOVERNMENT class last semester about how

the Koreans were mistreated during the 2nd world-war (OR korean

war?), and how they were put in concentration camps in or

around chicago. were these the same people you were talking

about in black neighborhoods, or would it be some new koreans

who came over to america recently? The people who were

mistreated were "AMERICAN-KOREANS" and it was solely because of

there descent or origin. i will rummage through my boxes to

re-acquint myself with the facts , by the time i get your

response i hope.

**********************************************************************

and now i address myself to the original question by Moe of

how these groups have influenced the shaping of our ideas and

attitudes about ourselves and how their presence has helped the

country socially and economically.

i will mostly be speaking from my personal experience and view.

i don,t know how much of it i can tie into this question. to

proceed, i have grown up with hearing a lot of people adding "narr"

to my last name "jagne" - "jagnenarr". noone would ever mistake me

for a narr-ganarr or narr-beirut, so i don't know how much of a narr

i am. as long as i can remember, there has always been a

"bittiqie-narr" across the street or around the corner. it took me a

while to realize that not all "bittiqs" were owned by narrs. i had

a closer interaction with the narr-ganarrs when i was moved from

lamin village to stay with my maternal grand -parents in

Njawara. there was only one major narr's shop which, apart from my

grandfather's shop, served the village. all the small canteens

around came there for supplies. i can however, remember my mum

telling me that this has not always been so. i remember her

telling me that Njawara used to be a big business center ran

mostly by some narri-lebanese. toubab tourists used to come

there on some boats. i remember her telling me about MIISU and

GEORGI-NARR and their parents. miisu and georgi (the only two i

can remember) she said, were raised right alongside themselves.

they used to be play-mates when they were little. they had

however, all moved to banjul and i later discovered when i was

in high school, that they owned many of the supermarkets and

shops in banjul. it will be safe for me to say that miisu and

georgi are as much a people of njawara as anybodyelse. that,s

where they were born and raised. growing up in njawara, i can

remember them coming around during certain events like

naming-ceremonies, marriages, wrestling events "lamba", and during

tobaski. there are to this day, some kids in njawara, who were

anmed after miisu and georgi. they must have intergrated well

into the njawara community unlike their narr-ganarr counterparts.

apart from ALI KHADRA, with whom i attented saint

augustine's high, i do not have much of personal experience or

relationship with the narr-lebanese or beirut. even Ali was well

intergrated within the gambia. he was as much of a gambian as

any of us

back to the narr ganarrs of njawara. they pretty much

kept to themselves and their bittiqs. they maintained their

identity and remained distinct. i think this helped them a lot

to run their business ventures. there were many well stocked

narr shops everywhere i have lived in the gambia, but i have

hardly seen any of them buy compounds, drive cars, or dress

up. it is just as hard to see a gambian own a shop, and not

have a compound, a car, and nice clothes. would this lack of

extra expenses have helped these gambian retail shop owners from

"falling"?



i will stop here for now......it is getting lenghty, and i do

have to go to class.



ALPHA ROBINSON: i have read your response and it is in a

special file. i will re-orient (educate?) myself on PDOIS AND

FOROYAA in the very near future. but i stil maintain my positon

that credit should have been give where it was due, ie untill

i should find anything with pdois and foroyaa to teach me

otherwise.





*****it is always a great day.. it will be despite rain or

sleet, snow or thunderstorms. we will always smile.*****

yo' all be happy and blessed.

NNNNJJAAAGGGAA. J.



All,



Lang Conteh & Sillah Conateh have been added to our list. Welcome guys and

please send in your intros to gambia-l.



regards,



sarian



> Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 00:15:25 PST

> From: "alieu badara" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: New member

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> plain

X-Originating-IP: [194.241.41.39]

> Conteh (

> Thanks

>

>

> Bye,Alieu

>

>

> Get Your Private, Free Email at





>4) Jobs/Assistantships

>

> a) Job: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist, University of

>Minnesota

>

> c) Job: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education Tenure

>track, beginning September 1998. Washington University

>





>4)Jobs/Assistantships

>

>a) Job: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist, University of Minnesota

>

>A message received via Dr. Sam J. Traina:

>

> Position: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist This is a

>twelve-month tenure track, faculty position located at the University of

>Minnesota, West Central Experiment Station (WCES) at Morris, Minnesota with

>tenure in the Department of Soil, Water, and Climate (SWC), College of

>Agricultural, Food, and Environmental Sciences. The appointee will be

>responsible to the Heads of WCES and SWC.

> Background: WCES is located 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis/St.

>Paul in Morris, a rural community with a population of 5600. The mission of

>WCES is to provide leadership in the generation and dissemination of

>research-based knowledge that addresses agricultural and rural issues. WCES

>research priorities are oriented to solving problems through

>interdisciplinary programs emphasizing the areas of forage based livestock

>and row crop systems and their water quality implications. Sustainability of

>agriculture and rural communities requires environmentally sound water and

>soil management techniques that are profitable and socially acceptable.

>Phosphorus and biochemical oxygen demanding materials lost to surface water

>from animal manure's, crop residues, fertilizer, and soil are currently of

>particular importance.

> Responsibilities: Research: Provide leadership in developing

>environmentally sound cropping and grazing systems with emphasis on water

>quality. Collaboration with St. Paul based faculty as well as researchers at

>other branch stations in Minnesota, in the adjacent states of North Dakota

>and South Dakota, and at the USDA-ARS laboratories at Morris and St. Paul is

>expected.

> Outreach: Participate in the planning, development, and

>implementation of water quality educational programs dealing with

>agricultural cropping and grazing systems in cooperation with other

>scientists and staff of the University of Minnesota Extension Service.

> Qualifications: Minimum Qualifications: A Ph.D. in Soil Science,

>Soil and Water Engineering, Environmental Sciences, or a closely related

>field with an emphasis in water quality. Skills in both written and oral

>communication with scientific and agricultural audiences.

> Desired Experience: Research experience and course work in cropping

>systems with an emphasis in transport of contaminants through and across

>landscapes; demonstrated ability to acquire grants and provide research

>leadership; experience in interdisciplinary and collaborative research

>efforts; established record in communications in scientific and agricultural

>settings.

>Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience and

>qualifications. Fringe benefits including retirement; group life, health,

>dental, and disability insurance; and sabbatical and quarter leave programs.

>Applications: Include a letter of intent, course work transcripts, current

>resume, and a one-page summary of career goals in the context of the

>position. Also identify three references (name, address, e-mail, fax and

>telephone numbers). Send application material by December 30, 1997 to: Dr.

>John F. Moncrief, Chair Search and Screen Committee, West Central Experiment

>Station, University of Minnesota, PO Box 471, State Hwy 329, Morris, MN

>56267. phone: 320-589-1711 e-mail:

>320-589-4870. The University of Minnesota is committed to the policy that

>all persons shall have equal access to its programs, facilities, and

>employment without regard to race, color, or religion, national origin sex,

>age, marital status, disability, public assistance status, veterans status,

>or sexual orientation.

>

>

>

>c) Job: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education Tenure track,

>beginning September 1998. Washington University

>

>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:

>

> Position/Salary: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education

>Tenure track, beginning September 1998. Salary $35440 (step 17).

>Qualifications: Ph.D. in biological science. Evidence for the potential to

>contribute successfully in teaching, research, and service to both Biology

>and Science Education.

> Responsibilities: Teach in the introductory sequence for biology

>majors, courses in the biological area of expertise, and elementary and

>secondary methods and curriculum courses in the science education

>curriculum. Maintain an active research program in biology, involving

>advanced undergraduate and graduate (MS) students, and seek extramural funding.

> Department: The Biology Department has 17 faculty, and degree

>programs in Cellular & Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Botany, Ecology,

>Marine Biology, Secondary Teaching, and Zoology. The department shares

>administrative responsibility with Chemistry, Geology, Physics, and the

>College of Education for the Science Education program.

> University: Western Washington University is a public, four-year,

>comprehensive university with competitive admissions, approximately I 1,000

>students, and a strong emphasis on the liberal arts and sciences.

> Location: The university is located in Bellingham, a city of 55,000.

>Situated between Seattle and Vancouver, B. C. on the shores of Bellingham

>Bay in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, a region of abundant forests,

>wetlands, rivers, and takes. Supporting resources include study sites

>representing the rich diversity of Northwest Washington habitats, and a

>marine center about one hour from campus. The location offers easy access to

>major research libraries.

> Application: Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae; concise

>statements of interests and accomplishments in both teaching and research; a

>transcript or list of science and science education coursework; the names,

>addresses. phone numbers, and e-mail addresses of four reference to: Rich

>Fonda, Chair, Biology Department, MS-9160, Western Washington University,

>Bellingham, WA 98225. Phone (360) 650-3992; (WA ST TTY RELAY

>#1-800-8336388); FAX (360) 650-3148; e-mail

>information at

> We will begin reviewing applications on 26 Nov 97, and the position

>will remain open until filled. Western Washington University is an equal

>opportunity/affirmative action employer. We are working toward building a

>culturally diverse, broadly trained faculty and staff. Women, minorities,

>persons with disabilities, Vietnam-era veterans, and disabled veterans are

>encouraged to apply. Persons with disabilities needing assistance in the

>application process may call 360-650-3306 (TTYlVoice). For the hearing

>impaired, call Washington State TTY Relay Service (WSTRS) 800-833-6388.

>===========================================================================





NJAGA JAGNE wrote:

>

> >

> > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes

> about > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the

> country > both economically and socially?

> >*********************************************************************

>

> My dear fellow g-lers, especially MOE, DADDY NJIE, and HABIB

> allow me to add my bureii ak butut to this discussion.

> There are however, a couple of things which i saw in

> DADDY and HABIB'S responses which i would first like to comment

> on.....

> First of all, i agree with habibs response to what daddy

> said about these Narrs (BEIRUT OR LEBANESE) contributing largely

> to the corruption in our land. We definitely have to take

> responsiblity for it. i understand that one can take a job which

> does not pay much in the way of a salary, and with a family to take

> care of, one might be very tempted to take advantage of any

> opportunity to boost one's earnings.but would this justify the

> acceptance of bribery or it's outright demand? to those who

> say that everybody else would be doing it if they don't, i

> would say hey, just be honest to yourself. if you took a job,

> make sure you do it to the best of your ability. and i do not

> think the best of your ability would include taking bribes. don't be

> short-sighted. think of the very children you may be trying to

> provide for. just make your own diffirence, it might not change

> much right there and then, but it will eventually.

> **********************************************************************

> >.... or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods...........

> >Si jama,

> >Daddy njie.

>

> daddy, is there any way i can get you to elaborate on this?

> you can send it to my private e-mail at

> I WAS a little surprised to see this because i remember

> reading in my AMERICAN GOVERNMENT class last semester about how

> the Koreans were mistreated during the 2nd world-war (OR korean

> war?), and how they were put in concentration camps in or

> around chicago. were these the same people you were talking

> about in black neighborhoods, or would it be some new koreans

> who came over to america recently? The people who were

> mistreated were "AMERICAN-KOREANS" and it was solely because of

> there descent or origin. i will rummage through my boxes to

> re-acquint myself with the facts , by the time i get your

> response i hope.

> **********************************************************************

> and now i address myself to the original question by Moe of

> how these groups have influenced the shaping of our ideas and

> attitudes about ourselves and how their presence has helped the

> country socially and economically.

> i will mostly be speaking from my personal experience and view.

> i don,t know how much of it i can tie into this question. to

> proceed, i have grown up with hearing a lot of people adding "narr"

> to my last name "jagne" - "jagnenarr". noone would ever mistake me

> for a narr-ganarr or narr-beirut, so i don't know how much of a narr

> i am. as long as i can remember, there has always been a

> "bittiqie-narr" across the street or around the corner. it took me a

> while to realize that not all "bittiqs" were owned by narrs. i had

> a closer interaction with the narr-ganarrs when i was moved from

> lamin village to stay with my maternal grand -parents in

> Njawara. there was only one major narr's shop which, apart from my

> grandfather's shop, served the village. all the small canteens

> around came there for supplies. i can however, remember my mum

> telling me that this has not always been so. i remember her

> telling me that Njawara used to be a big business center ran

> mostly by some narri-lebanese. toubab tourists used to come

> there on some boats. i remember her telling me about MIISU and

> GEORGI-NARR and their parents. miisu and georgi (the only two i

> can remember) she said, were raised right alongside themselves.

> they used to be play-mates when they were little. they had

> however, all moved to banjul and i later discovered when i was

> in high school, that they owned many of the supermarkets and

> shops in banjul. it will be safe for me to say that miisu and

> georgi are as much a people of njawara as anybodyelse. that,s

> where they were born and raised. growing up in njawara, i can

> remember them coming around during certain events like

> naming-ceremonies, marriages, wrestling events "lamba", and during

> tobaski. there are to this day, some kids in njawara, who were

> anmed after miisu and georgi. they must have intergrated well

> into the njawara community unlike their narr-ganarr counterparts.

> apart from ALI KHADRA, with whom i attented saint

> augustine's high, i do not have much of personal experience or

> relationship with the narr-lebanese or beirut. even Ali was well

> intergrated within the gambia. he was as much of a gambian as

> any of us

> back to the narr ganarrs of njawara. they pretty much

> kept to themselves and their bittiqs. they maintained their

> identity and remained distinct. i think this helped them a lot

> to run their business ventures. there were many well stocked

> narr shops everywhere i have lived in the gambia, but i have

> hardly seen any of them buy compounds, drive cars, or dress

> up. it is just as hard to see a gambian own a shop, and not

> have a compound, a car, and nice clothes. would this lack of

> extra expenses have helped these gambian retail shop owners from

> "falling"?

>

> i will stop here for now......it is getting lenghty, and i do

> have to go to class.

>

> ALPHA ROBINSON: i have read your response and it is in a

> special file. i will re-orient (educate?) myself on PDOIS AND

> FOROYAA in the very near future. but i stil maintain my positon

> that credit should have been give where it was due, ie untill

> i should find anything with pdois and foroyaa to teach me

> otherwise.

>

>

> *****it is always a great day.. it will be despite rain or

> sleet, snow or thunderstorms. we will always smile.*****

> yo' all be happy and blessed.

> NNNNJJAAAGGGAA. J.

>

njagga,

your reply speaks for itself.

What I mentioned to Moe was that it takes TWO to tango.-meaning the

persons accepting the bribes and the ones giving it. I have asked many

people especially the Lebanese businessmen about this in privacy and

almost all the time it was mentioned that many times they were forced to

give bribes to the local Gambians who demand it before any services can

be legally accomplished example the customs dept-- if you do not give

bribies to the officers who inturn take care of their junior staff and

the laborers YOUR GOODS will not get cleared or delayed for unspecified

reasons. It is wrong to ask (demand)for a DUKU and also wrong to give

one except in appreciation of sombobdy's good services.



On Daddy's Njie's suggestions on the Korean in Black neighborhoods,

I beg to differ a little.

Although they(Koreans) overcharge or exploit the African American

communities ,they are atleast there to interact. NONE of us even want to

be near the bad neighbourhoods example here in DC -SouthEast- so these

Koreans take a risk and also get the most out of it for themselves.

Just a viewpoint or the other side of the coin.



On how certain groups influence the shaping of ideas and attitudes

-- The Akus originally from Freetown Sierra Leone definately affected a

lot of us - Some of us the Ndongo boys teased the Aku pikins who did not

want to fight back or resented them as Gurmets who got all the

government jobs during the colonial days because their names were

familial to the British masters,



Plese do not take it personal as Moe said . Again let's look at the

positive side for the future and leave the past where it belongs -the

past.

peace

Habib



List managers,



Kindly add Alieu Jobe to the list. Here is his address:



Aliou Jobe <



Thanks a lot.



Cheers,



Ebrima.





Hi Folks,



Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the

upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16

November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).



I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,

Amadou, you will be going too...



Best,



Ebrima Sall.





Date: Thu, 6 Nov 1997 23:05:37 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:



<< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in

total chaos.



Dear Daddy Njie,



I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree

that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.



Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave. I

will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing if

all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out

for the move.



Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they

want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern

that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.



These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so

why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to them,

thier families and their means of making money.



I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in

Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if

they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.



In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"





MOMODOU JAGANA









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 08:34:21 +0000

From: Abdou O Gibba <

To:

Subject: HELP! List Managers

List Managers!



Could you please help? Here is a forwarded message from Kabir Njie:



Thanks,

Abdou Oujimai

"Hello Gibba



I have been trying to send a piece to the list but have been getting it =20

back with error messages!



It must be due to my new address. Yesterday I sent a message to Modou =20

Camara in Denmark asking him to temporarily change my address but it does =

=20

not seem to have been done.



Can you please do me a favour and send the brothers a message 'cause I

feel left out!



The address that they have is:

Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no



All mail sent there is auto-forwarded to my present address. The problem =

=20

is that inorder for me to send a posting to list they need to register =20

the address I'm sendind from otherwise it comes right back. That address =

=20

is:



Amadou.Kabir.Njie@nsw.no



I owe you one!



Kabir.



Mr.Jagana!

You are absolutely correct in saying that the Narrs

are free to go or not to go in the event of trouble.But when we the owners

of the country are discussing the destiny of our nation,we cannot treat

with respect those who come to us only during the 'nice' times but head for

Yundum as soon as they smell touble in the horizon.That is why we want to

make a distinction between those who are with us in both the good and the

bad times from those who never care about what happens to us as long as they

can get what they want and in whatever manner possible.The available

resources in the Gambia is so limited and the population so swollen compared

to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack of

care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity to

prosper there.That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very

,very important.





Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: MJagana@aol.com>

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: 07/ÑÌÈ/1418 01:01 ã

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity





>In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:

>

><< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in

> total chaos.

>

>Dear Daddy Njie,

>

>I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree

>that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.

>

>Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave.

I

>will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing

if

>all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out

>for the move.

>

>Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they

>want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern

>that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.

>

>These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so

>why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to

them,

>thier families and their means of making money.

>

>I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in

>Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if

>they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.

>

>In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"

>

>

>MOMODOU JAGANA

>

>

>

>





Ebrima Sall wrote:

>

> Hi Folks,

>

> Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the

> upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16

> November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).

>

> I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,

> Amadou, you will be going too...

>

> Best,

>

> Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??



Dear managers can you please add on this adderess

:amadou,kabir.njie@nsw.no





I am gambian residing in stockholm and my name is ALHAGIE BABOU

NJIE,I was born in Banjul at 21 Glouster street.



regards AL BABOU.



wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:

>

> << Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in

> total chaos.

>

> Dear Daddy Njie,

>

> I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree

> that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.

>

> Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave. I

> will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing if

> all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out

> for the move.

>

> Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they

> want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern

> that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.

>

> These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so

> why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to them,

> thier families and their means of making money.

>

> I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in

> Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if

> they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.

>

> In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"

>

> MOMODOU JAGANAWell said Momodou

just to reiterate on this point. One of my good friends from Freetown

Ismail Jallow told me of how his family and many Fula stores were looted

and physically attacked by solders supporting the illegal government in

Sierra Leone. All the main stores of Lebanese and locals were destroyed

and robbed . Why would anyone put their families through this turmoil??

On the subject of corruption

Here is a true but sad story from a Lebanese businessman . He was

threatened by some GUC meter readers that if he did not give them cash

for a reduced electric/water reading they will not only cut his electric

supply but also turn him in for tampering with his meter even though he

did not do anything wrong. For fear of not having electricity for his

family and avoidance of the Police he paid them and guess what he also

got another conection from the live lines as a bonus for cooperating with

the "boys" result his utility bills went down by 90 % and the boys came

to collect each month with the same threats. Who lost? the Gambian public

revenues in the end!!!

I personally blame all parties to this but realistically if you /we were

in his shoes and have small children and food in the refregeratos etc

what would you do ? It is easy to say turn the boys in when the whole

team planned how to nail you down if you do so.!!

Bassss pls help

Habib



BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

> =



> Mr.Jagana!

> You are absolutely correct in saying that the Nar=

rs

> are free to go or not to go in the event of trouble.But when we the owner=

s

> of the country are discussing the destiny of our nation,we cannot treat

> with respect those who come to us only during the 'nice' times but head f=

or

> Yundum as soon as they smell touble in the horizon.That is why we want to=



> make a distinction between those who are with us in both the good and the=



> bad times from those who never care about what happens to us as long as t=

hey

> can get what they want and in whatever manner possible.The available

> resources in the Gambia is so limited and the population so swollen compa=

red

> to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack o=

f

> care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity t=

o

> prosper there.That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very=



> ,very important.

> =



> Regards Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: MJagana@aol.com>

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: 07/=D1=CC=C8/1418 01:01 =E3

> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

> =



> >In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:

> >

> ><< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in

> > total chaos.

> >

> >Dear Daddy Njie,

> >

> >I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I ag=

ree

> >that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.

> >

> >Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leav=

e.

> I

> >will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thi=

ng

> if

> >all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt =

out

> >for the move.

> >

> >Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if th=

ey

> >want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in patte=

rn

> >that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.

> >

> >These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years =

so

> >why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to

> them,

> >thier families and their means of making money.

> >

> >I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars i=

n

> >Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you i=

f

> >they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.

> >

> >In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"

> >

> >

> >MOMODOU JAGANA

> >

> >

> >

> >I agree with you one hundere percent Basss. That is why in a previuos =



reply I made the distinction between the jjcees and the earlier settlers =



who were there for good and bad times.

Habib



Hello members,

Just to say thank you for giving me the

opportunity to become a bember of this important group. My name is

Bakebba Camara, I was born in Jokadou Karantaba, a small village just

in the North Bank Division. Iam currently studying (BA) Marketing at

the University of Greenwich in London UK.



I think this is a very good idea that Gambians are well aware of each

other, both nationally and internationally. Technology has now given

us the chance to discuss matters that are related to our national

development. We should be proud of this small country and make it a

better place to live, which I believe we are responsible as far as

nationality is concern. Gambia could be better than this! but to

whose leadership? this remain a difficult question to average

citizens.



I hope we all do well what ever ambition we have in the future. Its

time to act together and think like workers rather than followers.



Best wishes to all



B.Camara.





can you please add Abdoulie Darboe to yhe list. His
e.mail address is

e.mail address is



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 10:08:09 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I apologize if this has already been sent to the list before....



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



--------------------------------------------------------------------

The Rockefeller Foundation is once again offering a program for

African scholars, the "Africa Dissertation Internship Awards" (ADIA).



ADIA provides funding for dissertation field research in sub-Saharan

Africa. Citizens of sub-Saharan African nations enrolled in doctoral

programs in the United States and Canada are eligible. Priority is

given to research on economic development in the areas of agriculture,

environment, education, health, life sciences, population and the

humanities. The hope of the foundation is that the program will help

create a generation of Africans better prepared to contribute

effectively to development objectives in their home countries.



If you have further questions, or need application materials, please

contact:



Ann R. Trotter

ADIA Program Coordinator

The Rockefeller Foundation

440 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10018-2702

(212) 869-8500

fax (212) 764-3468



The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately. Below is an excerpt

from a Reuters report that degenerates all the humanity in us. Hey, how

about all of the Nigerians that were convicted of a massive credit card

fraud scheme? The Nigerians said they moved into the credit card fraud

business because the drug dealing business got too violent. How about the

Nigerian mafia operating all over the DC area? Just as though all these

allegations are not enough, here they come again....



Have we lost all our humanity?





HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes





Reuters reported that...



Nigerian police have arrested 50

prostitutes on their way to Ukraine

and broken a syndicate that was

exporting women, a local

newspaper reported Thursday.





Prostitution is rife in some parts of

Nigeria and impoverished families

have been known to sell their few

possessions to try and get a

favoured daughter to Europe who

can then send back money to them.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Mr Jagana with all due respect I think you have failed to understand my

point when I stated that "most of the Lebanese will flee if Gambia

happens to be in chaos". I strongly believe in my conviction with

regards to this matter because we have seen it happened time and time

again in Africa. This is a consistent pattern that Gambia should not fall

Victim to. We are a very sociable and inclusive society, but our biggest

problem as Giambians is that we are very naive or as our elders will say

we love to "Maslaah". I will wecome anybody be it Lebanese, Jews or even

Europeans who are willing to pitch in towards the national development of

my Beloveth Country, but I will never tolerate people that do not care

about me I think relationships should be reciprocal and if we look at our

relationship with the new wave of Lebanese immigrants it has

been nothing but exploitive. I understand the fact that the Lebanese have

the right to relocate or live anyhwere they wish to , but they

do not have the right to take advantage of others. I have been to many

super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being

sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of

those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. CFAO

super market has been operating in the Gambia for too long and I have

never heard of an incident were they have imported expired food in to the

country therefore why can't other Super market chains do the same.

I do not believe in the politics of division, but I believe in mutual

coexistence and I don't think that is whats happening in our country. I

don't have a problem with the old settlers because most of them have

diluted in the melting pot of main stream Gambian society and a case in

point will be the Tabans or the Eids. Once again I hope that my comments

are not offensive to anyone and if so I sincerely appologize.



Si jama,

Daddy Njie.



















**********************************************

** Until the lions have their own historian,**

** the tale of the hunt will always **

** glorify the hunter. **

** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **

** Daddy Njie **

**********************************************





Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

via Commit





Bass



>to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack =

of

>care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity =

to



How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?



the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, =

but rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group =

(arbitrarily defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the =

whole group out (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism =

(groupism) or am I wrong?



Jorn

Commit

The Gambia







Is this GOOD love...or BAD luck? You be the judge....



Luck betrayed a "loving" couple Thursday, when a truck they had sneaked

under for amorous relations rolled over them, leaving both gravely

injured, according to police.



It appears the young couple, who were not identified, had hidden under a

tractor-trailer truck, believing they had found the perfect place for

their private passions.



But the pair became so engrossed by their love-making, that they failed to

notice when the driver set the vehicle in motion, and were dragged for

several yards. The pair was taken by the truck's driver to a nearby

hospital.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is

defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not normally

considered as racism or groupism.The injustice in racism is that it blames

people for the way they look,something nobody can do anything about.But of

course all of us know how to change the way we do things when the people we

deal with don't approve.The yardstick we apply on gambians is even

stricter.Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the

gambia,ask what has happened to those Gambians who had been engaged in such

practices during the FaFa Jawara era.The Gambia we are envisaging is a fair

country but which must not be taken for granted by either by gambians or

Non-Gambians.





Regards

Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: 08/ÑÌÈ/1418 02:14 Õ

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity





Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

via Commit





Bass



>to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack of

>care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity to



How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?



the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, but

rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group (arbitrarily

defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the whole group out

(or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism (groupism) or am I

wrong?



Jorn

Commit

The Gambia











Speaking about the present Sierra Leone Armed Forces,



" THEIR EFFECTIVENESS IS IN ANY CASE EQUIVALENT TO TITS ON A BULL -

DECORATIVE BUT WITHOUT FUNCTION"



- ROD



On the same note, did you hear that both the Liberia's Charles Taylor and

the Sierra Leone Junta have voiced their disapproval and wants the ECOMOG

forces out of their countries. If big brother, NIGERIA gives in to their

demands, I wonder what would happen to ECOMOG and ECOWAS in general. Other

West African countries would likely do the same in the future. Imagine

what could happen then.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Mr. Jobst, you wrote:

>

> Concerning the most recent article on The Gambia:

>

> Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya Jammeh off lightly?, in: Review of

> African Political Economy (ROAPE), No. 72, P. 265-276

>

> Moe asked on Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04: Where can one obtain a copy?

>

> Good question. Since I am a student I know how to find this journal

> (it’s British) in my university library in Bielefeld. Try and check the

> next big library in your area, they should have it, since ROAPE is one

> of the most important scientific journals on African Politics. I do

> think ROAPE exists as a www-page but I am not sure if you can get an

> online-version of the article there. Wiseman works at the Department of

> Politics, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU



Mr. Jobst, Thank you for your response. I did a search with YAHOO for

ROAPE and it found 24 matches. Unfortunately and surprisingly, there was

no link to a web site for ROAPE. I found most of the articles very

interesting though. In particular, there is an article entitled

UNDERSTANDING AFRICAN POLITICS by CHRIS ALLEN that I found very educative.



If you have a web browser, you can point to:

http://www.ed.ac.uk/~cha/1995ART.html



I will be on the look out for the article you mentioned above.



Thanks again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Read this sentence:



FINISHED FILES ARE THE RE-

SULT OF YEARS OF SCIENTIF-

IC STUDY COMBINED WITH

THE EXPERIENCE OF YEARS.



Now count aloud the F's in that sentence. Count them ONLY ONCE. Do

not go back and count them again. see below



















ANSWER:



There are six F's in the sentence. One of the average intelligence

finds three of them. If you spotted four, you're above average. If you

got five, you can turn up your nose at most anybody. If you caught

six, you are a genius. There is no catch. Most people forget the OFs.

The human brain tends to see them as "Vs" instead of "Fs."

HOW SMART WERE YOU?



Write Back And Let me Know.



BE HONEST!!!!





Hi!

I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised

me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point

or Observer) after Shyben Madi=B4s death that he was born in The Gambia i=

n

1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don=B4t know how many years his

parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were

born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many

Gambians=B4 parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,

Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian

citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the

"Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a

hundred years is a long time. Thanks.

Buharry.



Buharry, you wrote:

>

> Hi!

> I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised me

> a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point or

> Observer) after Shyben Madi's death that he was born in The Gambia in

> 1890 (if I can correctly remember).



Tom, how about that? I guess my original assumption below turned out to be

off the mark. Oh well...





My original assumption:



> Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not

> present

> in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am

> specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part

> of the Gambian society.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Hi Ebrima and any gambia-lers coming to the conference:



I live in Columbus, Ohio. I'm not sure that I will make it to the conference

but I do know that our african student association is hosting a cultural

night (Nov 15)for the conference participants and I will be there to help

out with that. Give me a call when you get into town @ 614/457-7153.



By the way, do you still have the conference info and registration packet in

the electronic form. If you do, please e-mail it to me. I need it for a

friend. thanks.

Si jamaa,



N'Deye Marie N'Jie





At 06:07 PM 11/6/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Hi Folks,

>

>Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the

>upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16

>November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).

>

>I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,

>Amadou, you will be going too...

>

>Best,

>

>Ebrima Sall.

>

Hi Cliff,



Hope you are well.



I am finally going to Washington for the weekend, because my friend had

already made plans. I tried to get her to come here instead, but she is

not feeling very well and may get too shaken up by the train.



I am not sure with just a day and half there I can see Ousu. But If it

turns out to be too hectic, I will talk to him another time.



Talk to you again soon, and lets plan for another weekend.



Cheers,



ebou.



On Thu, 6 Nov 1997, seedy kanyi wrote:



> Fellow Gambians,

> Let's take a few moment and ponder over this matter and talk over it.

> Where does the African Continent stand in this era of globalization

> especially in the context of Economic Development, which is seen as the

> 'fruit' of globalization? Is Africa moving up or moving down or stagnant

> in this process?

>

> As the trend in economic relationship shows, direct investment and

> portfolio investment are the phenomena in vogue, but Africa still

> depends largely on foreign aid, which is controversial and sometimes

> seen as anti-development.

>

> This is just my opinion. Let's have a session on this issue, which I

> think is quite eye-opening.

>

> Thank you

> Seedy Kanyi

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>



Ebrima Sall

iiimmmll



mmmEEeNPPynnnppppppppppss

mmmmmnp





Over the past few weeks, i have come

across so many mails talking about the

Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you

would like them). Isn't about time we

stopped blaming other people for the

wrong things that are going on our

country? Does anyone in the list want

to tell me that there is no supermarket

in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that

does not sell expired stuff.

Let me tell you something that i

personally experienced several

uncountable times before i came to the

states. I worked for a year at the A.K

& CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba

Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan

Kanj.

According to health, inspection of

supermarkets were to be done at least

once a month and should be done

unannounced. Do you know what those

guys and girls used to do????????????

They used to call us in advance to tell

us that they were on their way coming

and to add insult to injury they would

come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!

I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS

AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling

expired goods it is the health

inspectors that are encouraging them to

do so. If inspection is done in the

right manner this practice will come to

an end.

So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and

straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND

SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The part that really used to get to me

was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY

WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK

FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM

BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i

could go on and on and on. I HATED

THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.

We used to throw words and sulk at them

but they never cared, they were just

after their own interest. Don't even

think of calling health, it was a waste

of telephone call.



THE POLICE????? OH my God they were

worst. They would walk inside Adnan's

office and tell him unbelievable things

"Adnan boss, today you have to help me"

That was all i needed to hear. I

wouldn't even want to go on and tell

you what happens because you all know

how it ends. A chicken change of D25

was all it took them to betray their

uniform.

GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!



Please members lets weigh our words.

The is no race on this planet that does

not have its "bad" bunch.

The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia

despite their faults have contributed

alot in the country's developement. We

should not even call some of them

Lebanese like a man said earlier on.

Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't

even speak the arabic language, they

don't even kown which part in this

world Lebanon is located.

You are talking about the 'narrs'

fleeing the country in time of chaos? I

know i definately would flee if there

there was war in Gambia. How many of

you on this list have not "FLEE" from

the Gambia?? When do you plan to go

back home and assist in your country's

development?? NEVER!!!!!!





THANKS!



JOANNA AZZI





We are nowgetting very close to the point when parts of West Africa will have beenindependent for longer than they were ever colonised, and when peoplethere will finally be able to see the colonial period as just a passingphase in their history, and no longer the single defining experience, thecause of everything which came after.Yet the region was profoundly perhaps permanently - marked by thosecolonial years. The old colonial boundaries, for instance, those arbitrarylines drawn on a map at the Berlin conference, have stuck. The countriesthey created have taken on a reality, developed a nationalist spirit.People speak of their neighbours as "typically Nigerian", or "just like aGuinean." Cross one of those arbitrary borders, and there is at once adistinct change of tone and style, even where tribal groups overlap thefrontier. Gambians are different from Senegalese, Ivorians from theGhanaians to the east and the Liberians to the West, even though many ofthem talk the same language.Maintaining colonial boundaries, once seriously worried about, is nolonger an issue. Forty years on there seems no immediate likelihood thatthe map will change. This region of African was also more than any otherdeeply affected by the rivalries between the colonial powers. The dividebetween the English speaking and French speaking countries still lingers.At the everyday level, French speaking countries take three-hour lunchbreaks, and even the ricketiest of street corner stalls sells French breadfor breakfast. Barristers in their English speaking neighbours swelterunder white wigs in steamy tropical court rooms. More seriously, theEnglish-French divide has split the region into two camps in virtuallyevery serious political argument of the past forty years.But that divide is starting, very slowly, to be eroded. In terms of thelanguage itself, English is winning, just as it is everywhere in theworld, and for the same reasons it is the language of internationalbusiness, of Hollywood movies, of the internet and the computer age. Butthe former French colonies have a common currency and a degree of economicintegration which other countries envy. That currency, the cfa franc, hasheld its value as others plummeted, and is now on its way to becoming thesingle currency of the region. There are Guinean francs and Gambiandalasis, but in both countries shopkeepers are just as happy perhaps evenhappier to accept cfa francs. Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony,has just joined the franc zone, and traders all over the region do a lotof their business in cfa.The cfa franc has been a huge benefit to those countries which use it,giving them monetary stability, and easy access to foreign exchange. Butit does raise the question of how independent West Africa really is, evenforty years on. The franc zone is run by the French treasury, and the cfafranc, with its fixed parity, is really a form of French franc indisguise. And ex-French colonies still have much closer ties to the formercolonial power than other countries in Africa. In nineteen-seventy-seven,when Ghana was celebrating twenty years of existence, the battle cry amongradicals was that Africa had achieved political but not yet economicindependence. That is just as true now as it was then, but today, in theage of global business, it seems beside the point. The Asian Tigers, whichhave lifted themselves out of poverty, have done it by knitting themselvesinto the fabric of the world economy. The pursuit of independence andself-sufficiency as an economic goal now looks like a dead end.Today what worries Africa is not lack of independence, but fears that itis being left to its own devices while the rest of the world goes aboutits business. Asian countries are booming, and becoming full partners inthe world economy, so are parts of the former Soviet Union. Africa risksbeing left on the sidelines. You can read newspapers and watch televisionin the United States and most parts of Europe for days on end withoutAfrica ever being mentioned. If West Africa broke off from the rest of thecontinent, and fell into the Atlantic Ocean, apart from the Frenchgovernment and a few chocoholics, would the rest of the world even notice?When the world does sit up and take notice, it is still all too likely tobe as a result of wars and other crises American marines airliftingforeigners out of Sierra Leone; French troops evacuating Brazzeville. Thelatest international initiative for Africa plans by the United States,France and Britain to strengthen the peacekeeping capacities of Africanarmies, shows a degree of interest in the continent, but also a desire toshift the burden of international fire-fighting to the countries of theregion.But at least the United States in recent months has been showing moreinterest. President Clinton has declared that Africa will be the continentof the twenty-first century. No one here is quite certain what that means,but they hope that in another forty years at least, they will be fullplayers, not just spectators in the world's affairs.----------------------------Courtesy BBC World Service------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 16:28:16 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Please add a friendMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: zef+6hjqrG58D9G3JEzR0A==All,Alagie Babou Njie has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send inyour intro to gambia-l.regards,sarian> Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 23:21:05 -0800> From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: Please add a friend> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi List Managers!> Please add Alagie Babou Njie to the list. His e-mail address is: babounjie@hotmail.com. Thanks.> Buharry.------------------------------Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 22:23:32 PSTFrom: "seedy kanyi" < seedyk@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introducing myselfMessage-ID: < 19971106062332.11912.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi,My name is Seedy Kanyi, alias Kachi. I was born in Bakau more than twoand half decades ago. I am currently reading Economics at theInternational Islamic University, Malaysia. My interest in Economics is'Economic Development'.My hobbies are weght-lifting, reading and travelling.Thanks.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 00:15:25 PSTFrom: "alieu badara" < alieu@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 19971106081525.12236.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainPlease could you add a friend of mine to the list:His name is LangConteh ( lha7muko@kyamk.fi ThanksBye,Alieu______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 00:22:37 PSTFrom: "seedy kanyi" < seedyk@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economyMessage-ID: < 19971106082237.10372.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainFellow Gambians,Let's take a few moment and ponder over this matter and talk over it.Where does the African Continent stand in this era of globalizationespecially in the context of Economic Development, which is seen as the'fruit' of globalization? Is Africa moving up or moving down or stagnantin this process?As the trend in economic relationship shows, direct investment andportfolio investment are the phenomena in vogue, but Africa stilldepends largely on foreign aid, which is controversial and sometimesseen as anti-development.This is just my opinion. Let's have a session on this issue, which Ithink is quite eye-opening.Thank youSeedy Kanyi______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 02:00:27 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: new article on the GambiaMessage-ID: < 19971106100036.26938.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainConcerning the most recent article on The Gambia:Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya Jammeh off lightly?, in: Review ofAfrican Political Economy (ROAPE), No. 72, P. 265-276Moe asked on Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04: Where can one obtain a copy?Good question. Since I am a student I know how to find this journal(it’s British) in my university library in Bielefeld. Try and check thenext big library in your area, they should have it, since ROAPE is oneof the most important scientific journals on African Politics. I dothink ROAPE exists as a www-page but I am not sure if you can get anonline-version of the article there. Wiseman works at the Department ofPolitics, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU>Bass wrote on Sun, 2 Nov 1997 22:50:>Jobst, I tried hard but could not understand what you are trying tosay.So,if you>don't mind,could you explain! Regards Basss!I’m very sorry Bass. I wrote this short comment in a way that those thathave read the article already would understand. That wasn’t fair, I’msorry. What I mean was that although I like Wisemans article and I thinkthat there is a lot of thruth in it, there was one point which I thoughtwas wrong.Wiseman wrote (page 268):„In the presidential elections of late September 1996 Yahya Jammehstanding as the candidate of the ...APRC...was declared to have won with56% of the votes against 35% going to his main challenger, human rightslawyer Ousainou Darboe, standing for the very recently created UnitedDemoctratic Party (UDP) who took refuge in the Senegalese embassy onelection day because of fears for his personal safety. As with the 1985Liberian election described by Kandeh there is also an unofficial leakedversion of the Gambian results which point to a defeat for Jammeh“I think this last sentence is completely incorrect. The pre-election (!)period was surely rigged in a lot of ways, but I think the voting andcounting procedure and the election results were not. I myself was aninternational observer by that time, I travelled and observer theelections throughout Western Division, I observed the counting atBrikama college and I took part at the joint meeting of all otherobservers the following day and heard what they had to say. The electionprocess itself was ok (ofcourse there were some minor incedents duringthe polling but they couldn’t have changed the overall outcome! And Ithink that most Gambians in fact voted for Jammeh for differentreasons). And I don’t remember that there was an unofficial version ofthe election results leaking out at all.So what Wiseman did in his article was unethical in a way because hewrote something of which he himself probably knows that it is untrue.And he did it just for the sake of manipulating the opinion of theinternational community. That’s my opinion. But please see for yourself!>Moe wrote: Please, explain why it is "in disadvantage of Jammeh". Whyare you surprised?Well as I explained above te election where not in disadvantage ofJammeh. I was suprised that Wiseman was asserting they were. And I wassuprised about Mr. Wiseman being so „unwise“ as to publish some(politically motivated) rumors instead of restricting himself to thefacts which support a strong critique of Jammehs regime on their own.I hope many of you will be inspired to read Wisemans’ 1997 article. Anddiscuss it in this forum.By the way there was another Article a yaer ago:Wiseman, John A., 1996, Military rule in the Gambia: an interimassesment, in: Third World Quarterly, Vol. 17, No. 5, pp 917-940Peace Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 03:36:30 PSTFrom: "Gassamaba omar" < kassama@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19971106113630.20819.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear list- managers.could any one add brother sillah conateh to Gambia-lthank yougassamaba______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 03:39:14 PSTFrom: "Gassamaba omar" < kassama@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19971106113915.21585.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear list-managerscould anyone add brother Sillah Conateh to Gambia-Lthank yougassamaba______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 03:46:50 PSTFrom: "Gassamaba omar" < kassama@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 19971106114650.22947.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain----Original Message Follows----Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 03:36:30 PSTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: "Gassamaba omar" < kassama@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: new memberDear list- managers.could any one add brother sillah conateh to Gambia-lthank yougassamaba______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 09:45:52 PSTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 19971106174554.15795.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain> How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudesabout > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped thecountry > both economically and socially?>*********************************************************************My dear fellow g-lers, especially MOE, DADDY NJIE, and HABIBallow me to add my bureii ak butut to this discussion.There are however, a couple of things which i saw inDADDY and HABIB'S responses which i would first like to commenton.....First of all, i agree with habibs response to what daddysaid about these Narrs (BEIRUT OR LEBANESE) contributing largelyto the corruption in our land. We definitely have to takeresponsiblity for it. i understand that one can take a job whichdoes not pay much in the way of a salary, and with a family to takecare of, one might be very tempted to take advantage of anyopportunity to boost one's earnings.but would this justify theacceptance of bribery or it's outright demand? to those whosay that everybody else would be doing it if they don't, iwould say hey, just be honest to yourself. if you took a job,make sure you do it to the best of your ability. and i do notthink the best of your ability would include taking bribes. don't beshort-sighted. think of the very children you may be trying toprovide for. just make your own diffirence, it might not changemuch right there and then, but it will eventually.**********************************************************************>.... or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods...........>Si jama,>Daddy njie.daddy, is there any way i can get you to elaborate on this?you can send it to my private e-mail at JAGNEN@HOTMAIL.COM I WAS a little surprised to see this because i rememberreading in my AMERICAN GOVERNMENT class last semester about howthe Koreans were mistreated during the 2nd world-war (OR koreanwar?), and how they were put in concentration camps in oraround chicago. were these the same people you were talkingabout in black neighborhoods, or would it be some new koreanswho came over to america recently? The people who weremistreated were "AMERICAN-KOREANS" and it was solely because ofthere descent or origin. i will rummage through my boxes tore-acquint myself with the facts , by the time i get yourresponse i hope.**********************************************************************and now i address myself to the original question by Moe ofhow these groups have influenced the shaping of our ideas andattitudes about ourselves and how their presence has helped thecountry socially and economically.i will mostly be speaking from my personal experience and view.i don,t know how much of it i can tie into this question. toproceed, i have grown up with hearing a lot of people adding "narr"to my last name "jagne" - "jagnenarr". noone would ever mistake mefor a narr-ganarr or narr-beirut, so i don't know how much of a narri am. as long as i can remember, there has always been a"bittiqie-narr" across the street or around the corner. it took me awhile to realize that not all "bittiqs" were owned by narrs. i hada closer interaction with the narr-ganarrs when i was moved fromlamin village to stay with my maternal grand -parents inNjawara. there was only one major narr's shop which, apart from mygrandfather's shop, served the village. all the small canteensaround came there for supplies. i can however, remember my mumtelling me that this has not always been so. i remember hertelling me that Njawara used to be a big business center ranmostly by some narri-lebanese. toubab tourists used to comethere on some boats. i remember her telling me about MIISU andGEORGI-NARR and their parents. miisu and georgi (the only two ican remember) she said, were raised right alongside themselves.they used to be play-mates when they were little. they hadhowever, all moved to banjul and i later discovered when i wasin high school, that they owned many of the supermarkets andshops in banjul. it will be safe for me to say that miisu andgeorgi are as much a people of njawara as anybodyelse. that,swhere they were born and raised. growing up in njawara, i canremember them coming around during certain events likenaming-ceremonies, marriages, wrestling events "lamba", and duringtobaski. there are to this day, some kids in njawara, who wereanmed after miisu and georgi. they must have intergrated wellinto the njawara community unlike their narr-ganarr counterparts.apart from ALI KHADRA, with whom i attented saintaugustine's high, i do not have much of personal experience orrelationship with the narr-lebanese or beirut. even Ali was wellintergrated within the gambia. he was as much of a gambian asany of usback to the narr ganarrs of njawara. they pretty muchkept to themselves and their bittiqs. they maintained theiridentity and remained distinct. i think this helped them a lotto run their business ventures. there were many well stockednarr shops everywhere i have lived in the gambia, but i havehardly seen any of them buy compounds, drive cars, or dressup. it is just as hard to see a gambian own a shop, and nothave a compound, a car, and nice clothes. would this lack ofextra expenses have helped these gambian retail shop owners from"falling"?i will stop here for now......it is getting lenghty, and i dohave to go to class.ALPHA ROBINSON: i have read your response and it is in aspecial file. i will re-orient (educate?) myself on PDOIS ANDFOROYAA in the very near future. but i stil maintain my positonthat credit should have been give where it was due, ie untilli should find anything with pdois and foroyaa to teach meotherwise.*****it is always a great day.. it will be despite rain orsleet, snow or thunderstorms. we will always smile.*****yo' all be happy and blessed.NNNNJJAAAGGGAA. J.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Nov 1997 10:27:33 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: qNZOyCWflx0eutL+Lxc70A==All,Lang Conteh & Sillah Conateh have been added to our list. Welcome guys andplease send in your intros to gambia-l.regards,sarian> Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 00:15:25 PST> From: "alieu badara" < alieu@hotmail.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: New member> Mime-Version: 1.0> plainX-Originating-IP: [194.241.41.39]> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Please could you add a friend of mine to the list:His name is Lang> Conteh ( lha7muko@kyamk.fi > Thanks> Bye,Alieu> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Nov 1997 15:47:19 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Asst. Professor Positions in Environmental Science RelatedFields (fwd)Message-ID: < 199711062047.PAA00193@mail4.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">4) Jobs/Assistantships> a) Job: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist, University of>Minnesota> c) Job: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education Tenure>track, beginning September 1998. Washington University>4)Jobs/Assistantships>a) Job: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist, University of Minnesota>A message received via Dr. Sam J. Traina:> Position: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist This is a>twelve-month tenure track, faculty position located at the University of>Minnesota, West Central Experiment Station (WCES) at Morris, Minnesota with>tenure in the Department of Soil, Water, and Climate (SWC), College of>Agricultural, Food, and Environmental Sciences. The appointee will be>responsible to the Heads of WCES and SWC.> Background: WCES is located 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis/St.>Paul in Morris, a rural community with a population of 5600. The mission of>WCES is to provide leadership in the generation and dissemination of>research-based knowledge that addresses agricultural and rural issues. WCES>research priorities are oriented to solving problems through>interdisciplinary programs emphasizing the areas of forage based livestock>and row crop systems and their water quality implications. Sustainability of>agriculture and rural communities requires environmentally sound water and>soil management techniques that are profitable and socially acceptable.>Phosphorus and biochemical oxygen demanding materials lost to surface water>from animal manure's, crop residues, fertilizer, and soil are currently of>particular importance.> Responsibilities: Research: Provide leadership in developing>environmentally sound cropping and grazing systems with emphasis on water>quality. Collaboration with St. Paul based faculty as well as researchers at>other branch stations in Minnesota, in the adjacent states of North Dakota>and South Dakota, and at the USDA-ARS laboratories at Morris and St. Paul is>expected.> Outreach: Participate in the planning, development, and>implementation of water quality educational programs dealing with>agricultural cropping and grazing systems in cooperation with other>scientists and staff of the University of Minnesota Extension Service.> Qualifications: Minimum Qualifications: A Ph.D. in Soil Science,>Soil and Water Engineering, Environmental Sciences, or a closely related>field with an emphasis in water quality. Skills in both written and oral>communication with scientific and agricultural audiences.> Desired Experience: Research experience and course work in cropping>systems with an emphasis in transport of contaminants through and across>landscapes; demonstrated ability to acquire grants and provide research>leadership; experience in interdisciplinary and collaborative research>efforts; established record in communications in scientific and agricultural>settings.>Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience and>qualifications. Fringe benefits including retirement; group life, health,>dental, and disability insurance; and sabbatical and quarter leave programs.>Applications: Include a letter of intent, course work transcripts, current>resume, and a one-page summary of career goals in the context of the>position. Also identify three references (name, address, e-mail, fax and>telephone numbers). Send application material by December 30, 1997 to: Dr.>John F. Moncrief, Chair Search and Screen Committee, West Central Experiment>Station, University of Minnesota, PO Box 471, State Hwy 329, Morris, MN>56267. phone: 320-589-1711 e-mail: moncrief@soils.umn.edu, fax:>320-589-4870. The University of Minnesota is committed to the policy that>all persons shall have equal access to its programs, facilities, and>employment without regard to race, color, or religion, national origin sex,>age, marital status, disability, public assistance status, veterans status,>or sexual orientation.>c) Job: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education Tenure track,>beginning September 1998. Washington University>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:> Position/Salary: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education>Tenure track, beginning September 1998. Salary $35440 (step 17).>Qualifications: Ph.D. in biological science. Evidence for the potential to>contribute successfully in teaching, research, and service to both Biology>and Science Education.> Responsibilities: Teach in the introductory sequence for biology>majors, courses in the biological area of expertise, and elementary and>secondary methods and curriculum courses in the science education>curriculum. Maintain an active research program in biology, involving>advanced undergraduate and graduate (MS) students, and seek extramural funding.> Department: The Biology Department has 17 faculty, and degree>programs in Cellular & Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Botany, Ecology,>Marine Biology, Secondary Teaching, and Zoology. The department shares>administrative responsibility with Chemistry, Geology, Physics, and the>College of Education for the Science Education program.> University: Western Washington University is a public, four-year,>comprehensive university with competitive admissions, approximately I 1,000>students, and a strong emphasis on the liberal arts and sciences.> Location: The university is located in Bellingham, a city of 55,000.>Situated between Seattle and Vancouver, B. C. on the shores of Bellingham>Bay in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, a region of abundant forests,>wetlands, rivers, and takes. Supporting resources include study sites>representing the rich diversity of Northwest Washington habitats, and a>marine center about one hour from campus. The location offers easy access to>major research libraries.> Application: Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae; concise>statements of interests and accomplishments in both teaching and research; a>transcript or list of science and science education coursework; the names,>addresses. phone numbers, and e-mail addresses of four reference to: Rich>Fonda, Chair, Biology Department, MS-9160, Western Washington University,>Bellingham, WA 98225. Phone (360) 650-3992; (WA ST TTY RELAY>#1-800-8336388); FAX (360) 650-3148; e-mail fonda@biol.wwu.edu further>information at http://www.wwu.edu/-biology.html > We will begin reviewing applications on 26 Nov 97, and the position>will remain open until filled. Western Washington University is an equal>opportunity/affirmative action employer. We are working toward building a>culturally diverse, broadly trained faculty and staff. Women, minorities,>persons with disabilities, Vietnam-era veterans, and disabled veterans are>encouraged to apply. Persons with disabilities needing assistance in the>application process may call 360-650-3306 (TTYlVoice). For the hearing>impaired, call Washington State TTY Relay Service (WSTRS) 800-833-6388.>===========================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Nov 1997 17:36:45 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3462467D.3282@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNJAGA JAGNE wrote:> >> > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes> about > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the> country > both economically and socially?> >*********************************************************************> My dear fellow g-lers, especially MOE, DADDY NJIE, and HABIB> allow me to add my bureii ak butut to this discussion.> There are however, a couple of things which i saw in> DADDY and HABIB'S responses which i would first like to comment> on.....> First of all, i agree with habibs response to what daddy> said about these Narrs (BEIRUT OR LEBANESE) contributing largely> to the corruption in our land. We definitely have to take> responsiblity for it. i understand that one can take a job which> does not pay much in the way of a salary, and with a family to take> care of, one might be very tempted to take advantage of any> opportunity to boost one's earnings.but would this justify the> acceptance of bribery or it's outright demand? to those who> say that everybody else would be doing it if they don't, i> would say hey, just be honest to yourself. if you took a job,> make sure you do it to the best of your ability. and i do not> think the best of your ability would include taking bribes. don't be> short-sighted. think of the very children you may be trying to> provide for. just make your own diffirence, it might not change> much right there and then, but it will eventually.> **********************************************************************> >.... or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods...........> >Si jama,> >Daddy njie.> daddy, is there any way i can get you to elaborate on this?> you can send it to my private e-mail at JAGNEN@HOTMAIL.COM > I WAS a little surprised to see this because i remember> reading in my AMERICAN GOVERNMENT class last semester about how> the Koreans were mistreated during the 2nd world-war (OR korean> war?), and how they were put in concentration camps in or> around chicago. were these the same people you were talking> about in black neighborhoods, or would it be some new koreans> who came over to america recently? The people who were> mistreated were "AMERICAN-KOREANS" and it was solely because of> there descent or origin. i will rummage through my boxes to> re-acquint myself with the facts , by the time i get your> response i hope.> **********************************************************************> and now i address myself to the original question by Moe of> how these groups have influenced the shaping of our ideas and> attitudes about ourselves and how their presence has helped the> country socially and economically.> i will mostly be speaking from my personal experience and view.> i don,t know how much of it i can tie into this question. to> proceed, i have grown up with hearing a lot of people adding "narr"> to my last name "jagne" - "jagnenarr". noone would ever mistake me> for a narr-ganarr or narr-beirut, so i don't know how much of a narr> i am. as long as i can remember, there has always been a> "bittiqie-narr" across the street or around the corner. it took me a> while to realize that not all "bittiqs" were owned by narrs. i had> a closer interaction with the narr-ganarrs when i was moved from> lamin village to stay with my maternal grand -parents in> Njawara. there was only one major narr's shop which, apart from my> grandfather's shop, served the village. all the small canteens> around came there for supplies. i can however, remember my mum> telling me that this has not always been so. i remember her> telling me that Njawara used to be a big business center ran> mostly by some narri-lebanese. toubab tourists used to come> there on some boats. i remember her telling me about MIISU and> GEORGI-NARR and their parents. miisu and georgi (the only two i> can remember) she said, were raised right alongside themselves.> they used to be play-mates when they were little. they had> however, all moved to banjul and i later discovered when i was> in high school, that they owned many of the supermarkets and> shops in banjul. it will be safe for me to say that miisu and> georgi are as much a people of njawara as anybodyelse. that,s> where they were born and raised. growing up in njawara, i can> remember them coming around during certain events like> naming-ceremonies, marriages, wrestling events "lamba", and during> tobaski. there are to this day, some kids in njawara, who were> anmed after miisu and georgi. they must have intergrated well> into the njawara community unlike their narr-ganarr counterparts.> apart from ALI KHADRA, with whom i attented saint> augustine's high, i do not have much of personal experience or> relationship with the narr-lebanese or beirut. even Ali was well> intergrated within the gambia. he was as much of a gambian as> any of us> back to the narr ganarrs of njawara. they pretty much> kept to themselves and their bittiqs. they maintained their> identity and remained distinct. i think this helped them a lot> to run their business ventures. there were many well stocked> narr shops everywhere i have lived in the gambia, but i have> hardly seen any of them buy compounds, drive cars, or dress> up. it is just as hard to see a gambian own a shop, and not> have a compound, a car, and nice clothes. would this lack of> extra expenses have helped these gambian retail shop owners from> "falling"?> i will stop here for now......it is getting lenghty, and i do> have to go to class.> ALPHA ROBINSON: i have read your response and it is in a> special file. i will re-orient (educate?) myself on PDOIS AND> FOROYAA in the very near future. but i stil maintain my positon> that credit should have been give where it was due, ie untill> i should find anything with pdois and foroyaa to teach me> otherwise.> *****it is always a great day.. it will be despite rain or> sleet, snow or thunderstorms. we will always smile.*****> yo' all be happy and blessed.> NNNNJJAAAGGGAA. J.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com njagga,your reply speaks for itself.What I mentioned to Moe was that it takes TWO to tango.-meaning thepersons accepting the bribes and the ones giving it. I have asked manypeople especially the Lebanese businessmen about this in privacy andalmost all the time it was mentioned that many times they were forced togive bribes to the local Gambians who demand it before any services canbe legally accomplished example the customs dept-- if you do not givebribies to the officers who inturn take care of their junior staff andthe laborers YOUR GOODS will not get cleared or delayed for unspecifiedreasons. It is wrong to ask (demand)for a DUKU and also wrong to giveone except in appreciation of sombobdy's good services.On Daddy's Njie's suggestions on the Korean in Black neighborhoods,I beg to differ a little.Although they(Koreans) overcharge or exploit the African Americancommunities ,they are atleast there to interact. NONE of us even want tobe near the bad neighbourhoods example here in DC -SouthEast- so theseKoreans take a risk and also get the most out of it for themselves.Just a viewpoint or the other side of the coin.On how certain groups influence the shaping of ideas and attitudes-- The Akus originally from Freetown Sierra Leone definately affected alot of us - Some of us the Ndongo boys teased the Aku pikins who did notwant to fight back or resented them as Gurmets who got all thegovernment jobs during the colonial days because their names werefamilial to the British masters,Plese do not take it personal as Moe said . Again let's look at thepositive side for the future and leave the past where it belongs -thepast.peaceHabib------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Nov 1997 17:43:02 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscribe Gambia-l Aliou JobeMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971106173853.10522B-100000@morpheus.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList managers,Kindly add Alieu Jobe to the list. Here is his address:Aliou Jobe < Tokunor@worldnet.att.net Thanks a lot.Cheers,Ebrima.------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Nov 1997 18:07:20 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ASA Meeting, Columbus, OhioMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971106175951.17213A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for theupcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,Amadou, you will be going too...Best,Ebrima Sall.------------------------------Date: Thu, 6 Nov 1997 23:05:37 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 971106230537_1569203299@mrin54.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:<< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be intotal chaos.Dear Daddy Njie,I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agreethat most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave. Iwill not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing ifall of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt outfor the move.Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if theywant a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in patternthat will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years sowhy the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to them,thier families and their means of making money.I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars inSierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you ifthey had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"MOMODOU JAGANA------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 08:34:21 +0000From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HELP! List ManagersMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971107083421.00687d1c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableList Managers!Could you please help? Here is a forwarded message from Kabir Njie:Thanks,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------"Hello GibbaI have been trying to send a piece to the list but have been getting it =20back with error messages!It must be due to my new address. Yesterday I sent a message to Modou =20Camara in Denmark asking him to temporarily change my address but it does ==20not seem to have been done.Can you please do me a favour and send the brothers a message 'cause Ifeel left out!The address that they have is:All mail sent there is auto-forwarded to my present address. The problem ==20is that inorder for me to send a posting to list they need to register =20the address I'm sendind from otherwise it comes right back. That address ==20is:I owe you one!Kabir.PS: You may forward the body of this message if need be." =20---------------------------------------------------------------------Narud Stokke Wiig ASR=E5dhusgt. 27N-0158 OSLONORWAYTel: +47 22 33 06 70Fax: +47 22 41 45 01---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 13:34:11 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: <01bceb68$b023e5c0$262385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-6"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr.Jagana!You are absolutely correct in saying that the Narrsare free to go or not to go in the event of trouble.But when we the ownersof the country are discussing the destiny of our nation,we cannot treatwith respect those who come to us only during the 'nice' times but head forYundum as soon as they smell touble in the horizon.That is why we want tomake a distinction between those who are with us in both the good and thebad times from those who never care about what happens to us as long as theycan get what they want and in whatever manner possible.The availableresources in the Gambia is so limited and the population so swollen comparedto its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack ofcare for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity toprosper there.That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very,very important.Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: MJagana@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 07/ÑÌÈ/1418 01:01 ãSubject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity>In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:><< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in> total chaos.>Dear Daddy Njie,>I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree>that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.>Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave.>will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thingif>all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out>for the move.>Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they>want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern>that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.>These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so>why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful tothem,>thier families and their means of making money.>I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in>Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if>they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.>In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA">MOMODOU JAGANA------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 06:18:44 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, OhioMessage-ID: < 34632344.708B@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitEbrima Sall wrote:> Hi Folks,> Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the> upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16> November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).> I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,> Amadou, you will be going too...> Best,> Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 03:51:54 PSTFrom: "Babou Njie" < babounjie@hotmail.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscribe gam-lMessage-ID: < 19971107115154.17564.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear managers can you please add on this adderess______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 04:07:56 PSTFrom: "Babou Njie" < babounjie@hotmail.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < 19971107120756.15201.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI am gambian residing in stockholm and my name is ALHAGIE BABOUNJIE,I was born in Banjul at 21 Glouster street.regards AL BABOU.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 07:21:56 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34633214.151A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit MJagana@AOL.COM wrote:> In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:> << Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in> total chaos.> Dear Daddy Njie,> I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree> that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.> Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave. I> will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing if> all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out> for the move.> Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they> want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern> that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.> These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so> why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to them,> thier families and their means of making money.> I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in> Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if> they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.> In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"> MOMODOU JAGANAWell said Momodoujust to reiterate on this point. One of my good friends from FreetownIsmail Jallow told me of how his family and many Fula stores were lootedand physically attacked by solders supporting the illegal government inSierra Leone. All the main stores of Lebanese and locals were destroyedand robbed . Why would anyone put their families through this turmoil??On the subject of corruptionHere is a true but sad story from a Lebanese businessman . He wasthreatened by some GUC meter readers that if he did not give them cashfor a reduced electric/water reading they will not only cut his electricsupply but also turn him in for tampering with his meter even though hedid not do anything wrong. For fear of not having electricity for hisfamily and avoidance of the Police he paid them and guess what he alsogot another conection from the live lines as a bonus for cooperating withthe "boys" result his utility bills went down by 90 % and the boys cameto collect each month with the same threats. Who lost? the Gambian publicrevenues in the end!!!I personally blame all parties to this but realistically if you /we werein his shoes and have small children and food in the refregeratos etcwhat would you do ? It is easy to say turn the boys in when the wholeteam planned how to nail you down if you do so.!!Bassss pls helpHabib------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 07:26:33 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34633329.3C3C@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> => Mr.Jagana!> You are absolutely correct in saying that the Nar=rs> are free to go or not to go in the event of trouble.But when we the owner=> of the country are discussing the destiny of our nation,we cannot treat> with respect those who come to us only during the 'nice' times but head f=or> Yundum as soon as they smell touble in the horizon.That is why we want to=> make a distinction between those who are with us in both the good and the=> bad times from those who never care about what happens to us as long as t=hey> can get what they want and in whatever manner possible.The available> resources in the Gambia is so limited and the population so swollen compa=red> to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack o=> care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity t=> prosper there.That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very=> ,very important.> => Regards Bassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: MJagana@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: 07/=D1=CC=C8/1418 01:01 =E3> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity> => >In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:> >> ><< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in> > total chaos.> >> >Dear Daddy Njie,> >> >I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I ag=ree> >that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.> >> >Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leav=e.> I> >will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thi=ng> if> >all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt =out> >for the move.> >> >Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if th=ey> >want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in patte=rn> >that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.> >> >These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years =so> >why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to> them,> >thier families and their means of making money.> >> >I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars i=> >Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you i=> >they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.> >> >In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"> >> >> >MOMODOU JAGANA> >> >> >> >I agree with you one hundere percent Basss. That is why in a previuos =reply I made the distinction between the jjcees and the earlier settlers =who were there for good and bad times.Habib------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 13:28:44 GMTFrom: CAMARA BAKEBBA < cb714@greenwich.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New membersMessage-ID: < 2E4A49C7ABF@gre-wo-stu2.greenwich.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello members,Just to say thank you for giving me theopportunity to become a bember of this important group. My name isBakebba Camara, I was born in Jokadou Karantaba, a small village justin the North Bank Division. Iam currently studying (BA) Marketing atthe University of Greenwich in London UK.I think this is a very good idea that Gambians are well aware of eachother, both nationally and internationally. Technology has now givenus the chance to discuss matters that are related to our nationaldevelopment. We should be proud of this small country and make it abetter place to live, which I believe we are responsible as far asnationality is concern. Gambia could be better than this! but towhose leadership? this remain a difficult question to averagecitizens.I hope we all do well what ever ambition we have in the future. Itstime to act together and think like workers rather than followers.Best wishes to allB.Camara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 10:06:06 -0500From: Sukai Gaye < sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: add new memberMessage-ID: < s462e81c.056@gwmail.kysu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlinecan you please add Abdoulie Darboe to yhe list. Hise.mail address is Adarboe@bambi.accu.nccu.edu ------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 10:08:09 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Scholarship for Sub-Saharan AfricanMessage-ID: < 9711071508.AA41990@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI apologize if this has already been sent to the list before....Regards,Moe S. Jallow--------------------------------------------------------------------The Rockefeller Foundation is once again offering a program forAfrican scholars, the "Africa Dissertation Internship Awards" (ADIA).ADIA provides funding for dissertation field research in sub-SaharanAfrica. Citizens of sub-Saharan African nations enrolled in doctoralprograms in the United States and Canada are eligible. Priority isgiven to research on economic development in the areas of agriculture,environment, education, health, life sciences, population and thehumanities. The hope of the foundation is that the program will helpcreate a generation of Africans better prepared to contributeeffectively to development objectives in their home countries.If you have further questions, or need application materials, pleasecontact:Ann R. TrotterADIA Program CoordinatorThe Rockefeller Foundation440 Fifth AvenueNew York, NY 10018-2702(212) 869-8500fax (212) 764-3468------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 11:40:10 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution ScandalMessage-ID: < 9711071640.AA71692@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThe Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately. Below is an excerptfrom a Reuters report that degenerates all the humanity in us. Hey, howabout all of the Nigerians that were convicted of a massive credit cardfraud scheme? The Nigerians said they moved into the credit card fraudbusiness because the drug dealing business got too violent. How about theNigerian mafia operating all over the DC area? Just as though all theseallegations are not enough, here they come again....Have we lost all our humanity?HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound ProstitutesReuters reported that...Nigerian police have arrested 50prostitutes on their way to Ukraineand broken a syndicate that wasexporting women, a localnewspaper reported Thursday.Prostitution is rife in some parts ofNigeria and impoverished familieshave been known to sell their fewpossessions to try and get afavoured daughter to Europe whocan then send back money to them.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 10:54:23 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971107095123.24066A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr Jagana with all due respect I think you have failed to understand mypoint when I stated that "most of the Lebanese will flee if Gambiahappens to be in chaos". I strongly believe in my conviction withregards to this matter because we have seen it happened time and timeagain in Africa. This is a consistent pattern that Gambia should not fallVictim to. We are a very sociable and inclusive society, but our biggestproblem as Giambians is that we are very naive or as our elders will saywe love to "Maslaah". I will wecome anybody be it Lebanese, Jews or evenEuropeans who are willing to pitch in towards the national development ofmy Beloveth Country, but I will never tolerate people that do not careabout me I think relationships should be reciprocal and if we look at ourrelationship with the new wave of Lebanese immigrants it hasbeen nothing but exploitive. I understand the fact that the Lebanese havethe right to relocate or live anyhwere they wish to , but theydo not have the right to take advantage of others. I have been to manysuper markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food beingsold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners ofthose super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. CFAOsuper market has been operating in the Gambia for too long and I havenever heard of an incident were they have imported expired food in to thecountry therefore why can't other Super market chains do the same.I do not believe in the politics of division, but I believe in mutualcoexistence and I don't think that is whats happening in our country. Idon't have a problem with the old settlers because most of them havediluted in the melting pot of main stream Gambian society and a case inpoint will be the Tabans or the Eids. Once again I hope that my commentsare not offensive to anyone and if so I sincerely appologize.Si jama,Daddy Njie.************************************************ Until the lions have their own historian,**** the tale of the hunt will always **** glorify the hunter. **** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **** Daddy Njie ************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 14:50:37 -0000From: " jgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < B0000014931@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=DefaultContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitBass>to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack =of>care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity =toHow about Gambians that demonstrated the same?the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, =but rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group =(arbitrarily defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the =whole group out (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism =(groupism) or am I wrong?JornCommitThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 12:45:19 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is this GOOD love...or BAD luck?Message-ID: < 9711071745.AA35094@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitIs this GOOD love...or BAD luck? You be the judge....Luck betrayed a "loving" couple Thursday, when a truck they had sneakedunder for amorous relations rolled over them, leaving both gravelyinjured, according to police.It appears the young couple, who were not identified, had hidden under atractor-trailer truck, believing they had found the perfect place fortheir private passions.But the pair became so engrossed by their love-making, that they failed tonotice when the driver set the vehicle in motion, and were dragged forseveral yards. The pair was taken by the truck's driver to a nearbyhospital.---------------------------Source: nardonetRegards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 20:59:52 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: <01bceba6$f2e629c0$872385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-6"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWell,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group isdefined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not normallyconsidered as racism or groupism.The injustice in racism is that it blamespeople for the way they look,something nobody can do anything about.But ofcourse all of us know how to change the way we do things when the people wedeal with don't approve.The yardstick we apply on gambians is evenstricter.Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in thegambia,ask what has happened to those Gambians who had been engaged in suchpractices during the FaFa Jawara era.The Gambia we are envisaging is a faircountry but which must not be taken for granted by either by gambians orNon-Gambians.RegardsBassss!-----Original Message-----From: jgr@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 08/ÑÌÈ/1418 02:14 ÕSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentitySent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitBass>to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack of>care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity toHow about Gambians that demonstrated the same?the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, butrather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group (arbitrarilydefined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the whole group out(or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism (groupism) or am Iwrong?JornCommitThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 13:06:20 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 9711071806.AA29042@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSpeaking about the present Sierra Leone Armed Forces," THEIR EFFECTIVENESS IS IN ANY CASE EQUIVALENT TO TITS ON A BULL -DECORATIVE BUT WITHOUT FUNCTION"- RODOn the same note, did you hear that both the Liberia's Charles Taylor andthe Sierra Leone Junta have voiced their disapproval and wants the ECOMOGforces out of their countries. If big brother, NIGERIA gives in to theirdemands, I wonder what would happen to ECOMOG and ECOWAS in general. OtherWest African countries would likely do the same in the future. Imaginewhat could happen then.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 13:30:24 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new article on the GambiaMessage-ID: < 9711071830.AA39050@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Jobst, you wrote:> Concerning the most recent article on The Gambia:> Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya Jammeh off lightly?, in: Review of> African Political Economy (ROAPE), No. 72, P. 265-276> Moe asked on Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04: Where can one obtain a copy?> Good question. Since I am a student I know how to find this journal> (it’s British) in my university library in Bielefeld. Try and check the> next big library in your area, they should have it, since ROAPE is one> of the most important scientific journals on African Politics. I do> think ROAPE exists as a www-page but I am not sure if you can get an> online-version of the article there. Wiseman works at the Department of> Politics, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RUMr. Jobst, Thank you for your response. I did a search with YAHOO forROAPE and it found 24 matches. Unfortunately and surprisingly, there wasno link to a web site for ROAPE. I found most of the articles veryinteresting though. In particular, there is an article entitledUNDERSTANDING AFRICAN POLITICS by CHRIS ALLEN that I found very educative.If you have a web browser, you can point to:I will be on the look out for the article you mentioned above.Thanks again.Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 14:05:55 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: How Smart Are You?Message-ID: < 9711071905.AA53038@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitRead this sentence:FINISHED FILES ARE THE RE-SULT OF YEARS OF SCIENTIF-IC STUDY COMBINED WITHTHE EXPERIENCE OF YEARS.Now count aloud the F's in that sentence. Count them ONLY ONCE. Donot go back and count them again. see belowANSWER:There are six F's in the sentence. One of the average intelligencefinds three of them. If you spotted four, you're above average. If yougot five, you can turn up your nose at most anybody. If you caughtsix, you are a genius. There is no catch. Most people forget the OFs.The human brain tends to see them as "Vs" instead of "Fs."HOW SMART WERE YOU?Write Back And Let me Know.BE HONEST!!!!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 21:16:42 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3463F5BA.21BC@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprisedme a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Pointor Observer) after Shyben Madi=B4s death that he was born in The Gambia i=1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don=B4t know how many years hisparents lived in the country before he was born or even if they wereborn there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before manyGambians=B4 parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambiancitizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the"Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over ahundred years is a long time. Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 15:01:49 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 9711072001.AA41924@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBuharry, you wrote:> Hi!> I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised me> a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point or> Observer) after Shyben Madi's death that he was born in The Gambia in> 1890 (if I can correctly remember).Tom, how about that? I guess my original assumption below turned out to beoff the mark. Oh well...My original assumption:> Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not> present> in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am> specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part> of the Gambian society.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 15:28:30 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: ebrima.sall@yale.edu Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, OhioMessage-ID: < 199711072028.PAA12348@mail2.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Ebrima and any gambia-lers coming to the conference:I live in Columbus, Ohio. I'm not sure that I will make it to the conferencebut I do know that our african student association is hosting a culturalnight (Nov 15)for the conference participants and I will be there to helpout with that. Give me a call when you get into town @ 614/457-7153.By the way, do you still have the conference info and registration packet inthe electronic form. If you do, please e-mail it to me. I need it for afriend. thanks.Si jamaa,N'Deye Marie N'JieAt 06:07 PM 11/6/97 -0500, you wrote:>Hi Folks,>Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the>upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16>November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).>I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,>Amadou, you will be going too...>Best,>Ebrima Sall.>---------------------------->N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateESGP/ Dept. of Food, Agric., & Biol., EngineeringThe Ohio State University590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210614/292-1406 (W)------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 16:02:55 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economyMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971107160023.19744E-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Cliff,Hope you are well.I am finally going to Washington for the weekend, because my friend hadalready made plans. I tried to get her to come here instead, but she isnot feeling very well and may get too shaken up by the train.I am not sure with just a day and half there I can see Ousu. But If itturns out to be too hectic, I will talk to him another time.Talk to you again soon, and lets plan for another weekend.Cheers,ebou.On Thu, 6 Nov 1997, seedy kanyi wrote:> Fellow Gambians,> Let's take a few moment and ponder over this matter and talk over it.> Where does the African Continent stand in this era of globalization> especially in the context of Economic Development, which is seen as the> 'fruit' of globalization? Is Africa moving up or moving down or stagnant> in this process?> As the trend in economic relationship shows, direct investment and> portfolio investment are the phenomena in vogue, but Africa still> depends largely on foreign aid, which is controversial and sometimes> seen as anti-development.> This is just my opinion. Let's have a session on this issue, which I> think is quite eye-opening.> Thank you> Seedy Kanyi> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com Ebrima SalliiimmmllmmmEEeNPPynnnppppppppppssmmmmmnp------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 16:13:46 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, OhioMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971107160946.19744F-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have the pre-registration form, and some of the conference highlightssomewhere. I will try to send it to you sometime over the weekend.the system I am using now , Pine, is very user unfriendly and I still donot know how to send files as attachmenst using it. All previous attemptswere unsuccessful. But I will try and use another machine/system.Thanks for getting in touch.Best,ebrima.On Fri, 7 Nov 1997, N'Deye Marie N'Jie wrote:> Hi Ebrima and any gambia-lers coming to the conference:> I live in Columbus, Ohio. I'm not sure that I will make it to the conference> but I do know that our african student association is hosting a cultural> night (Nov 15)for the conference participants and I will be there to help> out with that. Give me a call when you get into town @ 614/457-7153.> By the way, do you still have the conference info and registration packet in> the electronic form. If you do, please e-mail it to me. I need it for a> friend. thanks.> Si jamaa,> N'Deye Marie N'Jie> At 06:07 PM 11/6/97 -0500, you wrote:> >Hi Folks,> >> >Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the> >upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16> >November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).> >> >I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,> >Amadou, you will be going too...> >> >Best,> >> >Ebrima Sall.> >> >----------------------------> >N'Deye Marie N'Jie> Graduate Research Associate> ESGP/ Dept. of Food, Agric., & Biol., Engineering> The Ohio State University> 590 Woody Hayes Drive> Columbus, OH 43210> 614/292-1406 (W)Ebrima SalliiimmmllmmmEEeNPPynnnppppppppppssmmmmmnp------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 17:49:47 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution ScandalMessage-ID: < 3463C53B.752B@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately. Below is an excerpt> from a Reuters report that degenerates all the humanity in us. Hey, how> about all of the Nigerians that were convicted of a massive credit card> fraud scheme? The Nigerians said they moved into the credit card fraud> business because the drug dealing business got too violent. How about the> Nigerian mafia operating all over the DC area? Just as though all these> allegations are not enough, here they come again....> Have we lost all our humanity?> HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes> Reuters reported that...> Nigerian police have arrested 50> prostitutes on their way to Ukraine> and broken a syndicate that was> exporting women, a local> newspaper reported Thursday.> Prostitution is rife in some parts of> Nigeria and impoverished families> have been known to sell their few> possessions to try and get a> favoured daughter to Europe who> can then send back money to them.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =============================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------------Excuse me, MoeIt is only a few Nigerians at the top that engage in such activities ofcourse with the help of some of their surrogates.Because of the size of Nigeria and it's engenius population a lot of thebad apples make it look like aal crime come from Lagos. I think afterlearning from their masters in New York (Example only) then they try toallpy it home but remember it started somewhere else.I think we should give Nigeria some credit also for building Peugeot carsand ability to copy or duplicate any manufactured items for localconsumption.I am not condoning any of this but it may appear that we are just puttingthem all the group as crooks which I think is not fair.Habib------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 17:58:55 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3463C75F.7FF2@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Buharry, you wrote:> >> > Hi!> > I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised me> > a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point or> > Observer) after Shyben Madi's death that he was born in The Gambia in> > 1890 (if I can correctly remember).> Tom, how about that? I guess my original assumption below turned out to be> off the mark. Oh well...> My original assumption:> > Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not> > present> > in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am> > specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part> > of the Gambian society.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ========================================================================> mjallow@sct.edu > -----------------------------------------------------------------------Actually there were some "syrians" (as they were called then) way beforethe first world war when they were running away from the Turks of theOttaman Empire to avoid conscription into the Turkisk Armies.Some came directly to USA and fought with the Northern army-GeorgeWashington's- against the confederates for justice and getting UScitizenship in return(later became peddlers all across the continent)fyiHabib------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 18:03:09 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3463C85D.4B35@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => Hi!> I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised> me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point> or Observer) after Shyben Madi=B4s death that he was born in The Gambia i=> 1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don=B4t know how many years his> parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were> born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many> Gambians=B4 parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,> Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian> citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the> "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a> hundred years is a long time. Thanks.> Buharry.BuharryI think Shyben Madi's father was there way before 1890 and I have proof =also . My father for example was a friend of the famous chief of Fulladu =called Mussa Molloh, who always went to his shop to chat and do business.Habib------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 18:14:47 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3463CB17.1732@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNyang Njie wrote:> Mr Jagana with all due respect I think you have failed to understand my> point when I stated that "most of the Lebanese will flee if Gambia> happens to be in chaos". I strongly believe in my conviction with> regards to this matter because we have seen it happened time and time> again in Africa. This is a consistent pattern that Gambia should not fall> Victim to. We are a very sociable and inclusive society, but our biggest> problem as Giambians is that we are very naive or as our elders will say> we love to "Maslaah". I will wecome anybody be it Lebanese, Jews or even> Europeans who are willing to pitch in towards the national development of> my Beloveth Country, but I will never tolerate people that do not care> about me I think relationships should be reciprocal and if we look at our> relationship with the new wave of Lebanese immigrants it has> been nothing but exploitive. I understand the fact that the Lebanese have> the right to relocate or live anyhwere they wish to , but they> do not have the right to take advantage of others. I have been to many> super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being> sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of> those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. CFAO> super market has been operating in the Gambia for too long and I have> never heard of an incident were they have imported expired food in to the> country therefore why can't other Super market chains do the same.> I do not believe in the politics of division, but I believe in mutual> coexistence and I don't think that is whats happening in our country. I> don't have a problem with the old settlers because most of them have> diluted in the melting pot of main stream Gambian society and a case in> point will be the Tabans or the Eids. Once again I hope that my comments> are not offensive to anyone and if so I sincerely appologize.> Si jama,> Daddy Njie.> **********************************************> ** Until the lions have their own historian,**> ** the tale of the hunt will always **> ** glorify the hunter. **> ** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **> ** Daddy Njie **> **********************************************Daddy Njie,Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.Ifyou know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??The medical and health authorities in the Government should not allowanyone (Lebanese,French or Gambian) sell expired items . It is not onlyillegal it is dangerous. I feel it was your obligation to do somethingthen . Again we have stores here in the USA that sell expired goods . Wesee and hear of them always but good citizens report them to have theowners take it off the shelves and fined heavily.What Jagana said was very clear and straightfoward. No one(Gambian,Lebanese or any human being) including you or me would subject theirfamilies to any undue hardships.peaceHabib------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 16:04:43 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HELP! List ManagersMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEContent-MD5: TQ+akZmrIWOYUmKhWmFyww==All,Amadou Kabir Njie has been added back to the list.regards,sarian> Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 08:34:21 +0000> From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"=20> Subject: HELP! List Managers> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> X-Sender: nsmag@golf.uib.no > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>=20> List Managers!>=20> Could you please help? Here is a forwarded message from Kabir Njie:>=20> Thanks,> Abdou Oujimai> ------------------------------>=20> "Hello Gibba>=20> I have been trying to send a piece to the list but have been getting it ==20> back with error messages!>=20> It must be due to my new address. Yesterday I sent a message to Modou ==20> Camara in Denmark asking him to temporarily change my address but it does==20> not seem to have been done.>=20> Can you please do me a favour and send the brothers a message 'cause I> feel left out!>=20> The address that they have is:>=20> All mail sent there is auto-forwarded to my present address. The problem ==20> is that inorder for me to send a posting to list they need to register ==20> the address I'm sendind from otherwise it comes right back. That address ==20> is:>=20>=20> I owe you one!>=20> Kabir.>=20> PS: You may forward the body of this message if need be." =20>=20>=20> ---------------------------------------------------------------------> Narud Stokke Wiig AS> R=E5dhusgt. 27> N-0158 OSLO> NORWAY> Tel: +47 22 33 06 70> Fax: +47 22 41 45 01> --------------------------------------------------------------------->=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 16:11:41 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: rPWNDPPa4+KXmfeNATm5pw==All,Abdoulie Darboe has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send inlie Darboe has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in yourintro to gambia-l.sarian------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 01:05:51 -0000From: " jgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < B0000015021@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=DefaultContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitBass,If you are willing to continue this discussion, I would like to argue =further;>Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is>defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not =normally>considered as racism or groupism.But you have not done that, on the contrary you have judged the =behaiviour of a group (the Lebanese) after the behaviour of some members =of the group. Or are you seriously meaning that ALL memebers of the =group were behaving in this way, and that the reason why you group them =is their behaviour, rather than the fact that they are Lebanese (which =is very much "how they look")?>Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the gambia,ask =what has=20>to those Gambians who had been engaged in such practices during=20Why don't you enlighten me if you think it will help me to understand =the need to exclude Lebanese from Gambian business?The fact that I have been in the Gambia for such a short period should =not matter, let's instead pretend I am completely ignorant of matters =Gambian (not far from the truth).It seems to me that a lot of Gambians that abandoned their country in =hard times (something I do not condemn, like you seem to do) might be on =this very list.Should they not be allowed to return to their own country if they wish? =(I must assume that, since they are to be "even stricter judged" than =the Lebanese?)Please take note that I am talking principles here, since my factual =knowledge is extremely limited.Best regardsJornCommitThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 23:24:53 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 199711080424.XAA15735@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Bass> >to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack => of> >care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity => to> How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?> the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, => but rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group => (arbitrarily defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the => whole group out (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism => (groupism) or am I wrong?> Jorn> Commit> The GambiaJorn I like this one!!malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 23:36:58 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 9711080436.AA61348@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib, you wrote:> Nyang Njie wrote:> >> > I have been to many> > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being> > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of> > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.> >> > Si jama,> > Daddy Njie.> >> Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If> you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??> peace> HabibYes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare ofthe Gambian people. Right?(Just curious)Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Nov 1997 23:48:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution ScandalMessage-ID: < 9711080448.AA69744@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib, you wrote:> Modou Jallow wrote:> >> > The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately.> >> > HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes> Excuse me, Moe> It is only a few Nigerians at the top that engage in such activities of> course with the help of some of their surrogates.> Because of the size of Nigeria and it's engenius population a lot of the> bad apples make it look like aal crime come from Lagos. I think after> learning from their masters in New York (Example only) then they try to> allpy it home but remember it started somewhere else.> I think we should give Nigeria some credit also for building Peugeot cars> and ability to copy or duplicate any manufactured items for local> consumption.> I am not condoning any of this but it may appear that we are just putting> them all the group as crooks which I think is not fair.> HabibYou are quite right! I didn't mean to generalize or exaggerate thesituation. Yes, the bad apples really did make a bad name for theAfricans. What I am afraid of is that whenever some bad practice begins tosurface in Nigeria, by some few members, it slowly infects the rest ofWest Africa. I apologize for not making myself clear.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 14:01:23 -0500 (EST)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Membership to The ListMessage-ID: < 971108140123_-1710652871@mrin40.mail.aol.com Dear List Managers:I will be appreciative if you would add my twin brother Adama Sey to thelist. His E-mail address is: as2eng@bolton.ac.uk. Thanks very much for the good work.Sincerely,Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 15:20:26 -0400 (AST)From: Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Membership to The ListMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.971108151506.150388C-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI Awa,I am enquiring whether it is the Awa sey who was at GHS in the 70s -75/78/80 together with Adama Sey who is now at the Min. of FinanceIf you are the one then I am Fafa sanyang, former classmate at GHS andalso with classmate of Adama Sey in the sixth form 1979/80 and at FBCFreetown.ThanksFafa.On Sat, 8 Nov 1997 BAKSAWA@AOL.COM wrote:> Dear List Managers:> I will be appreciative if you would add my twin brother Adama Sey to the> list. His E-mail address is: as2eng@bolton.ac.uk. > Thanks very much for the good work.> Sincerely,> Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 14:38:56 -0500 (EST)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 971108143855_258482991@mrin42.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia L Folks:Dr. Gamble asked me if anyone knows the answers to the following questions:1. There is an old custom in The GAmbia of someone giving a small present inthe hope of getting a present of greater value in return. Is there any wordin Gambian languages, including Creole, for this procedure?2. Does anybody know the names of the old landing places on the South bankopposite Karantaba?3. Has anybody ever heard of the following places which travellers mentionedin earlier centuries...Pompetory, Jerekunde, Bereck or Pereck, Oranto,Massamacoadum, Ponor, Jalacuna. And where are they?Any answers would be appreciated.Baraka - Liz Stewart Fatty------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Nov 1997 14:48:38 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3464C216.64D5@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Habib, you wrote:> > Nyang Njie wrote:> > >> > > I have been to many> > > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being> > > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of> > > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.> > >> > > Si jama,> > > Daddy Njie.> > >> > Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If> > you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??> > peace> > Habib> Yes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,> publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare of> the Gambian people. Right?> (Just curious)> Regards,> Moe S. JallowThank you MoeIf Daddy njie was really concerned about his fellow Gambians he shouldhave reported the incident to the health authorities rather than keep itin his system and gripe about it years laterBut let bygones be bygone.What are we doing about it now?Habib------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Nov 1997 15:10:28 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution ScandalMessage-ID: < 3464C734.4AF2@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Habib, you wrote:> > Modou Jallow wrote:> > >> > > The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately.> > >> > > HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes> > Excuse me, Moe> > It is only a few Nigerians at the top that engage in such activities of> > course with the help of some of their surrogates.> > Because of the size of Nigeria and it's engenius population a lot of the> > bad apples make it look like aal crime come from Lagos. I think after> > learning from their masters in New York (Example only) then they try to> > allpy it home but remember it started somewhere else.> > I think we should give Nigeria some credit also for building Peugeot cars> > and ability to copy or duplicate any manufactured items for local> > consumption.> > I am not condoning any of this but it may appear that we are just putting> > them all the group as crooks which I think is not fair.> > Habib> You are quite right! I didn't mean to generalize or exaggerate the> situation. Yes, the bad apples really did make a bad name for the> Africans. What I am afraid of is that whenever some bad practice begins to> surface in Nigeria, by some few members, it slowly infects the rest of> West Africa. I apologize for not making myself clear.> Regards,> Moe S. JallowIt is Ok MoeYou are quite right to be concerned . I am too so is my wife who isorignally from Nigeria(eastern)Moe, it sad that we have to suffer for other people's mistakes.I am planning to come to Atlanta >I would like to meet you.By the way do do you know Momodou Sanneh in atlanta?If you do please let me have my email or tel numberThanksHabib------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 15:07:56 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < 9711082007.AA41718@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitDate: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 14:21:57 -0500 (EST)From: CConjoh@aol.com Message-Id: < 971108142156_784713714@mrin40.mail.aol.com To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)Subject: Re: Your messageStatus: ROYes, Moe, ofcourse you can use the piece. The more people that readit, the better purpose it will serve. I only ask that you mentionmy name as the writer and the fact that I am from Sierra Leone.My full name is Patricia Conjoh Norfleet. Thanks for asking.Conjoh.-----------------------------------------------------------------------Hello fellow Gambia-Lers,The message below is from a female friend who cosiders herself an AFRICANWOMAN but who is not a FEMINIST. I have asked her permission to repost themessage on Gambia-L for discussion purposes only and she has consented toit (see above). Her name is Patricia Conjoh Norfleet from Sierra Leone.As you read through it, think about her definition of FEMINIST andFEMINISM and compare it with her idea of being an AFRICAN WOMAN. It seemsto me that she has tangled me up on a rope of confusion. I just coudn'tunderstand how she could write all this and still NOT embrace the idea ofFEMINISM. Can't an AFRICAN WOMAN be a FEMINIST? Please, help me here.Any comments from the sisters (Andrea, Amy and others)? The men's commentsare welcome too.Have a great weekend!Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================> FEMINISM - A doctrine advocating the granting of the same social, political,> and economic rights to women as the ones granted to men; also a movement> to win these rights.> A FEMINIST - A woman who demands/believes to be equal to a man socially,> politically, and economically.> A feminist is allowed to take responsibility of her life. She makes every> decision on all aspects of her life. She freely expresses her needs, and> demands how she should be treated. A feminist is empowered, and free to> pursue any career she chooses. I am an African woman; I cannot be a> feminist.> Is the african woman equal to the african man socially? That is not for> me to say. Let me give you a little scenerio and have you decide. Take a> family in small village called Torma Bum. There are six kids in this> family - 4 girls and 2 boys. The family is poor and can only afford to> send two kids to school. Who gets to go? If your guess is as good as> mine; the two boys go to school while the four girls stay at home to help> with the farm work. Why this arrangement? Because male education is more> valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these children> all equal socially?> In traditional social gathering, men sit in the living room or "varandah"> and talk "big talk". Where are the women? Usually in the kitchen or> "backyard" cooking so the men could eat at the end of the "big talk".> This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State that> women are left out of. Is this equality?> Politically, is she equal to her male counterpart? There are 52 or so> countries in Africa. How many female head of states are there? Vice> Presidents? The first and second tiers of power in most important> establishments are held by men. For a moment, let us go back to the two> brothers and four sisters from Torma Bum. The boys are educated and the> girls are not. Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the> country? When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues> on which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is> this equality?> Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The> traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing. This in itself> is really not considered a job. Who gets the water, cook the food,> carrying firewood, farm the land?> Is she paid for these functions? Rarely, because these are not considered> "a job". She makes very little money when she "works", and these are> usually labor intensive jobs such as selling in the market or other small> business enterprises. At the end of the day who does she reports to with> her hard earned money?> Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for> different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and natural> resources? Is that economic equality?> Am I a feminist? No!!!!!!!!! There is no room to demand social equality,> political equality or economic equality. Do I want to be feminist?> NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be very different. To answer your> question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not different - I> am an African woman.> JUST A THOUGHT:> African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look at the> mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to govern> so can compare the difference ( Note: I am not a politician ).> Conjoh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Nov 1997 15:31:04 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: tango@commit.gm Subject: TANGOMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19971108203104.251f7062@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi all,The Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (TANGO) in Gambiais seeking financial assistance to pay for their email connection.If anyone can assist them, or knows of a source where they ortheir members (i.e. Gambian NGOs) can apply for funding or equipment,please send them a note at: tango@commit.gm This is a great opportunity for us to help enable those working fordevelopment in Gambia to tap in to the vast information resourcesof the internet, as well as communicate with similar organizationsall over the world. Too often small NGOs in need of technicalassistance, annoucements of funding opportunities, or participationin forums such as Gambia-L miss these opportunities due only todifficulties in communication.See the forwarded message below for details.Andy===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================>From: "TANGO" < tango@commit.gm >Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 09:07:21 -0000>Hi Andy,>So we finally got connected at TANGO and then the power went off for about>six days! That's life in The Gambia sometimes.>The cost of the email is 200 Dalasis ($20) fixed per month, and D2000>($200) for a modem. So that is $200 + ($20*12) = $440 USD for one>year. Email access would be a great help to TANGO in keeping in touch with>what is going on in development in other parts of Africa and also it is so>much cheaper and more reliable to send messages this way. The mail within>Africa is so slow and unreliable. You said you know some people who might>be sympathetic so we would appreciate your help.>Best regards from all at TANGO------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 14:33:06 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971108141014.14891C-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr Ghanin I like Your question regarding my actions about the expired foodsituation. These were incidents that happened over nine years ago andobviously I was much younger, but I have resolved them the best way I knowhow. I can vividly recall several incidents where expired food was beingsold to Gambians including myself and the only cause of action I couldhave taken was to inform my parents. When my parents were aware of thesituations, they informed the health department and to my recollection, aman by the name of Mr. Samateh was incharge of this. He promised me and myfamily that the items that were expired will be taken to Bonn road and bedistroyed. He also promised that the super markets will be fined. HonestlyI really don't know what transpired after that, but I have done my best tostop such incidents from reoccuring.Si Jama'Daddy Njie.************************************************ Until the lions have their own historian,**** the tale of the hunt will always **** glorify the hunter. **** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **** Daddy Njie ************************************************On Sat, 8 Nov 1997, H. Jared wrote:> Modou Jallow wrote:> >> > Habib, you wrote:> >> > > Nyang Njie wrote:> > > >> > > > I have been to many> > > > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being> > > > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of> > > > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.> > > >> > > > Si jama,> > > > Daddy Njie.> > > >> > > Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If> > > you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??> > > peace> > > Habib> >> > Yes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,> > publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare of> > the Gambian people. Right?> >> > (Just curious)> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> Thank you Moe> If Daddy njie was really concerned about his fellow Gambians he should> have reported the incident to the health authorities rather than keep it> in his system and gripe about it years later> But let bygones be bygone.> What are we doing about it now?> Habib------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Nov 1997 15:58:05 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,";"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3464D25D.8FF@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNyang Njie wrote:> Mr Ghanin I like Your question regarding my actions about the expired food> situation. These were incidents that happened over nine years ago and> obviously I was much younger, but I have resolved them the best way I know> how. I can vividly recall several incidents where expired food was being> sold to Gambians including myself and the only cause of action I could> have taken was to inform my parents. When my parents were aware of the> situations, they informed the health department and to my recollection, a> man by the name of Mr. Samateh was incharge of this. He promised me and my> family that the items that were expired will be taken to Bonn road and be> distroyed. He also promised that the super markets will be fined. Honestly> I really don't know what transpired after that, but I have done my best to> stop such incidents from reoccuring.> Si Jama'> Daddy Njie.> **********************************************> ** Until the lions have their own historian,**> ** the tale of the hunt will always **> ** glorify the hunter. **> ** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **> ** Daddy Njie **> **********************************************> On Sat, 8 Nov 1997, H. Jared wrote:> > Modou Jallow wrote:> > >> > > Habib, you wrote:> > >> > > > Nyang Njie wrote:> > > > >> > > > > I have been to many> > > > > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being> > > > > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of> > > > > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.> > > > >> > > > > Si jama,> > > > > Daddy Njie.> > > > >> > > > Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If> > > > you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??> > > > peace> > > > Habib> > >> > > Yes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,> > > publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare of> > > the Gambian people. Right?> > >> > > (Just curious)> > >> > > Regards,> > > Moe S. Jallow> > Thank you Moe> > If Daddy njie was really concerned about his fellow Gambians he should> > have reported the incident to the health authorities rather than keep it> > in his system and gripe about it years later> > But let bygones be bygone.> > What are we doing about it now?> > Habib> >DaddyQuite honestly I am not blaming you but just making a point.The BODOFEL (board of health) guys took bribes or just closed there eyesor only Allah knows what happened .BUT the shops that sell expired goodsor the people who sell antibiotics in the streets of Banjul under thehot melting sun should not have been allowed to operate at all in myopinion,I am not in any way offended but I am very happy that you brought thismatter up. The only way we can solve our common problem is to have thishealthy diaglogue between us.I highly respect the fact that you even did something abot it . Many donot even bother.Peace alwaysHabib------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Nov 1997 14:37:25 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: what to do with that attachment?Message-ID: < 19971108223725.9300.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI'm sorry but this has not been the firsta attachment of that kind and Ijust don't know what to do, CAn you help.And please specifiy a bit about the contents if posible, jobst.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Nov 1997 17:47:29 -0500From: Joanna Azzi < ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < s464a5d1.079@gwmail.kysu.edu Over the past few weeks, i have comeacross so many mails talking about theLebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever youwould like them). Isn't about time westopped blaming other people for thewrong things that are going on ourcountry? Does anyone in the list wantto tell me that there is no supermarketin the Gambia owned by a Gambian thatdoes not sell expired stuff.Let me tell you something that ipersonally experienced severaluncountable times before i came to thestates. I worked for a year at the A.K& CO. SUPERMARKET along the KairabaAve. It is owned by a Lebanese, AdnanKanj.According to health, inspection ofsupermarkets were to be done at leastonce a month and should be doneunannounced. Do you know what thoseguys and girls used to do????????????They used to call us in advance to tellus that they were on their way comingand to add insult to injury they wouldcome at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDSAT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are sellingexpired goods it is the healthinspectors that are encouraging them todo so. If inspection is done in theright manner this practice will come toan end.So Please leave the 'narrs' alone andstraighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS ANDSISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!The part that really used to get to mewas after doing their "INSPECTION" THEYWOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACKFULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROMBISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God icould go on and on and on. I HATEDTHOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.We used to throw words and sulk at thembut they never cared, they were justafter their own interest. Don't eventhink of calling health, it was a wasteof telephone call.THE POLICE????? OH my God they wereworst. They would walk inside Adnan'soffice and tell him unbelievable things"Adnan boss, today you have to help me"That was all i needed to hear. Iwouldn't even want to go on and tellyou what happens because you all knowhow it ends. A chicken change of D25was all it took them to betray theiruniform.GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!Please members lets weigh our words.The is no race on this planet that doesnot have its "bad" bunch.The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambiadespite their faults have contributedalot in the country's developement. Weshould not even call some of themLebanese like a man said earlier on.Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can'teven speak the arabic language, theydon't even kown which part in thisworld Lebanon is located.You are talking about the 'narrs'fleeing the country in time of chaos? Iknow i definately would flee if therethere was war in Gambia. How many ofyou on this list have not "FLEE" fromthe Gambia?? When do you plan to goback home and assist in your country'sdevelopment?? NEVER!!!!!!THANKS!JOANNA AZZI------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 23:55:31 +0000 (GMT)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971108235256.8830C-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Moe,I believe, in my humble opinion, that Ms Norfleet is one very sarcasticfeminist, with a sense of humour.Best regards,EBS.------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 00:58:41 +0100From: Mamadou S Jallow < bala@algonet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3464FCB1.2928@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJoanna Azzi wrote:> Over the past few weeks, i have come> across so many mails talking about the> Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you> would like them). Isn't about time we> stopped blaming other people for the> wrong things that are going on our> country? Does anyone in the list want> to tell me that there is no supermarket> in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that> does not sell expired stuff.> Let me tell you something that i> personally experienced several> uncountable times before i came to the> states. I worked for a year at the A.K> & CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba> Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan> Kanj.> According to health, inspection of> supermarkets were to be done at least> once a month and should be done> unannounced. Do you know what those> guys and girls used to do????????????> They used to call us in advance to tell> us that they were on their way coming> and to add insult to injury they would> come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!> I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS> AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling> expired goods it is the health> inspectors that are encouraging them to> do so. If inspection is done in the> right manner this practice will come to> an end.> So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and> straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND> SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!> The part that really used to get to me> was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY> WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK> FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM> BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i> could go on and on and on. I HATED> THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.> We used to throw words and sulk at them> but they never cared, they were just> after their own interest. Don't even> think of calling health, it was a waste> of telephone call.> THE POLICE????? OH my God they were> worst. They would walk inside Adnan's> office and tell him unbelievable things> "Adnan boss, today you have to help me"> That was all i needed to hear. I> wouldn't even want to go on and tell> you what happens because you all know> how it ends. A chicken change of D25> was all it took them to betray their> uniform.> GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!> Please members lets weigh our words.> The is no race on this planet that does> not have its "bad" bunch.> The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia> despite their faults have contributed> alot in the country's developement. We> should not even call some of them> Lebanese like a man said earlier on.> Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't> even speak the arabic language, they> don't even kown which part in this> world Lebanon is located.> You are talking about the 'narrs'> fleeing the country in time of chaos? I> know i definately would flee if there> there was war in Gambia. How many of> you on this list have not "FLEE" from> the Gambia?? When do you plan to go> back home and assist in your country's> development?? NEVER!!!!!!> THANKS!> JOANNA AZZIHi brother AzziIt was fantastic to read your message concerning Libanese and all 'whatnots'. Let us all consider our selves gambians especially for those whoare really contributing to the development of our country. Thank you andkeep it up./Bala & Family------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 02:31:32 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34659104.58D4@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Habib!All the more reason to realise that some of the people erroneouslyreferred to as "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as Gambian can be. I don=B4tknow much beyond my grandparents but I doubt if I can trace my Gambianroots as far back as you or the late Shyben Madi can. I=B4d probably bebetter off trying Senegal and beyond like many other Gambians. Yet hereI am not knowing anywhere else and not feeling anything other thanGambian. How can we expect the so-called "Nari Beirut" who have lived inThe Gambia for over a hundred years to feel anything other than Gambian?On the issue of Lebanese fleeing The Gambia if there should be trouble,who wouldn=B4t if they have the chance? It would be nice to know thatthere would be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would sacrifice bothlife and property to defend the country. However, reality would dictatethat there would also be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would fleeshould such a day come (God forbid). You see, there are both heroes andcowards. There are also both powerful and powerless people and those whohave everything to gain and those who have nothing to gain and cannot inanyway contribute to the war except in maybe being counted among thedead and wounded. Maybe the farthest most Gambians who flee will get towill be Senegal but some will definitely flee. Look at The Gambia todayand see how many Sierra Leoneans and Liberians are present. Theindigenous citizens of those countries did flee. =Look at Gambians today. Most of us on this list are abroad. There is nowar in The Gambia yet we have not gone home. Even though some of us arestudying, there are many of us who have finished studying and possessqualifications that The Gambia desperately needs. But we have not gonehome. What have we done? We have fled. Some say because of economicreasons, some because they didn=B4t agree with the Jawara regime, somebecause they do not agree with the Jammeh regime, some because of thisand some because of that. The bottom line is that we have fled. So, letus be fair. If we are to blame foreigners who flee the country if thereis war, let us first blame ourselves for fleeing in time of "peace". Ifwe can do this, maybe we can justify blaming others for fleeing. Thanks.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Habib Ghanim wrote:> => MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> >> > Hi!> > I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surpri=sed> > me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Poin=> > or Observer) after Shyben Madi=B4s death that he was born in The Gamb=ia in> > 1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don=B4t know how many years his=> > parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were> > born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many> > Gambians=B4 parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,=> > Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian> > citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of t=he> > "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a> > hundred years is a long time. Thanks.> > Buhar=ry.> => Buharry> I think Shyben Madi's father was there way before 1890 and I have proof=> also . My father for example was a friend of the famous chief of Fullad=> called Mussa Molloh, who always went to his shop to chat and do busines=s.> Habib------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 02:37:35 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < 3465926F.5D7F@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Alagie Babou!Welcome to Gambia-l. I hope you enjoy your stay.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------Babou Njie wrote:> I am gambian residing in stockholm and my name is ALHAGIE BABOU> NJIE,I was born in Banjul at 21 Glouster street.> regards AL BABOU.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 00:02:32 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34656E18.1BAC@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJoanna Azzi wrote:> Over the past few weeks, i have come> across so many mails talking about the> Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you> would like them). Isn't about time we> stopped blaming other people for the> wrong things that are going on our> country? Does anyone in the list want> to tell me that there is no supermarket> in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that> does not sell expired stuff.> Let me tell you something that i> personally experienced several> uncountable times before i came to the> states. I worked for a year at the A.K> & CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba> Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan> Kanj.> According to health, inspection of> supermarkets were to be done at least> once a month and should be done> unannounced. Do you know what those> guys and girls used to do????????????> They used to call us in advance to tell> us that they were on their way coming> and to add insult to injury they would> come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!> I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS> AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling> expired goods it is the health> inspectors that are encouraging them to> do so. If inspection is done in the> right manner this practice will come to> an end.> So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and> straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND> SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!> The part that really used to get to me> was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY> WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK> FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM> BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i> could go on and on and on. I HATED> THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.> We used to throw words and sulk at them> but they never cared, they were just> after their own interest. Don't even> think of calling health, it was a waste> of telephone call.> THE POLICE????? OH my God they were> worst. They would walk inside Adnan's> office and tell him unbelievable things> "Adnan boss, today you have to help me"> That was all i needed to hear. I> wouldn't even want to go on and tell> you what happens because you all know> how it ends. A chicken change of D25> was all it took them to betray their> uniform.> GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!> Please members lets weigh our words.> The is no race on this planet that does> not have its "bad" bunch.> The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia> despite their faults have contributed> alot in the country's developement. We> should not even call some of them> Lebanese like a man said earlier on.> Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't> even speak the arabic language, they> don't even kown which part in this> world Lebanon is located.> You are talking about the 'narrs'> fleeing the country in time of chaos? I> know i definately would flee if there> there was war in Gambia. How many of> you on this list have not "FLEE" from> the Gambia?? When do you plan to go> back home and assist in your country's> development?? NEVER!!!!!!> THANKS!> JOANNA AZZIThanks for coming to the point. You certainly have more guts than mebecause you are probably younger than me.(laugh -just guessing)I can add several TRUE HORROR stories that will" shock us all" but as Imentioned earlier let us look towards the future and correct the mistakeswe all made directly or indirectly.Blaming someone else for the country's problems can be dangerousespecially if we do not know the details.Yes we all contributed to the country's progress and backwardness indifferent kind of ways . Even some of the past government employees arenow trying to correct some of their faults. The important lesson is letus learn from our faults as we are all infallable.PeaceHabib------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 00:25:58 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: bala@algonet.se Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34657396.6A32@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMamadou S Jallow wrote:> Joanna Azzi wrote:> >> > Over the past few weeks, i have come> > across so many mails talking about the> > Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you> > would like them). Isn't about time we> > stopped blaming other people for the> > wrong things that are going on our> > country? Does anyone in the list want> > to tell me that there is no supermarket> > in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that> > does not sell expired stuff.> > Let me tell you something that i> > personally experienced several> > uncountable times before i came to the> > states. I worked for a year at the A.K> > & CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba> > Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan> > Kanj.> > According to health, inspection of> > supermarkets were to be done at least> > once a month and should be done> > unannounced. Do you know what those> > guys and girls used to do????????????> > They used to call us in advance to tell> > us that they were on their way coming> > and to add insult to injury they would> > come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!> > I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS> > AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling> > expired goods it is the health> > inspectors that are encouraging them to> > do so. If inspection is done in the> > right manner this practice will come to> > an end.> > So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and> > straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND> > SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!> > The part that really used to get to me> > was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY> > WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK> > FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM> > BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i> > could go on and on and on. I HATED> > THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.> > We used to throw words and sulk at them> > but they never cared, they were just> > after their own interest. Don't even> > think of calling health, it was a waste> > of telephone call.> >> > THE POLICE????? OH my God they were> > worst. They would walk inside Adnan's> > office and tell him unbelievable things> > "Adnan boss, today you have to help me"> > That was all i needed to hear. I> > wouldn't even want to go on and tell> > you what happens because you all know> > how it ends. A chicken change of D25> > was all it took them to betray their> > uniform.> > GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!> >> > Please members lets weigh our words.> > The is no race on this planet that does> > not have its "bad" bunch.> > The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia> > despite their faults have contributed> > alot in the country's developement. We> > should not even call some of them> > Lebanese like a man said earlier on.> > Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't> > even speak the arabic language, they> > don't even kown which part in this> > world Lebanon is located.> > You are talking about the 'narrs'> > fleeing the country in time of chaos? I> > know i definately would flee if there> > there was war in Gambia. How many of> > you on this list have not "FLEE" from> > the Gambia?? When do you plan to go> > back home and assist in your country's> > development?? NEVER!!!!!!> >> > THANKS!> >> > JOANNA AZZI> Hi brother Azzi> It was fantastic to read your message concerning Libanese and all 'what> nots'. Let us all consider our selves gambians especially for those who> are really contributing to the development of our country. Thank you and> keep it up.> /Bala & FamilyI believe Joanna is a sister if I am correctI would like to probably change this topic with the permission of thelist managers and request if we can please kindly end this Narr issueOne of the greatest success stories of USA , Israel and Lebanon(first tostart this program in the world) and now about 50 countries including bigbrother NIGERIA is " DUAL Nationality "We all would want to keep our Gambian citizenship and still has UScitizenship to facilitate our travel and make our lives more comfortablein both countries.I would like to make a proposal to the Gambian Government to pursue thismatter and allow Gambians to have Us or other citizenship if they desire.Please make this possible as soon as possible for the obvious benefits tothe Gambia.To all on the Gambia -L What do you think?Both pro and con with reasons for your choice will be appreciated.ThanksHabib------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 00:48:50 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: investment in AfricaMessage-ID: < 346578F2.7BBD@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitwith permission from Africa news on line I am forwarding this toour bushgroupMy observation --who is investing in Africa and buying land??The Arabs in the Middle East or the European countries??read on brothers and sistersHabibHomeWorldU.S.WeatherSportsBusinessSci-TechShowbizLifestylealtOn TargetSearchHelpFeedbackSwitch UserNov. 9, 1997 >> 5:45 am GMThabib ghanim'sAfrica:CENTRALFifty Dubai Firms for KampalaShowAfrica News Service07-NOV-97Kampala (New Vision, November 7, 1997) - Fifty companiesand investorsfrom Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are expected totake part in the AfroBusiness Trade Fair to be held in Kampala from November 30to December 2,organisers have said.A statement from the organisers said this is the firstevent to take place betweenof its kind in which reputed companies and investors fromDubai will be comingto Uganda to do business with their Ugandan counterparts.The statement acopy of which was sent to The New Vision said this is anexcellent opportunityfor Ugandans to attract direct investments from the MiddleEast especially in themanufacturing and the hotel industry.Many of the participants at the Fair will be looking toform long term businessrelations and to buy property in Uganda as they areimpressed by the politicalstability of the country and the impressive economicgrowth over the last fewyears. The fair is sponsored by Supra Corporation ofJapan, an electronicscompany that will display their products.Supra plans to open an office in East Africa. Othersponsors are UgandaAirlines, Nile Hotel International. The fair is expectedto be opened by PresidentMuseveni.By Vision ReporterCopyright 1997 New Vision. Distributed via Africa NewsOnline.Search the net:------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 93************************* Topic