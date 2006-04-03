|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10393 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:51:25
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 93
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Casamance.
by Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
2) Re: Darboe visits Atlanta
by rdinvest@highway1.com
3) Re: Attempted Coup in Zambia???
by Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
4) new article on the Gambia
by "Jobst Münderlein" <joppl@hotmail.com>
5) RE: new article on the Gambia
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
6) New Member
by SANG1220@aol.com
7) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
8) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
9) Re: New Member
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
10) Re: Darboe visits Atlanta
by Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
11) (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
12) Re: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
13) Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
14) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Nyang Njie <st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu>
15) Gala (fwd)
by "D. Proctor" <proctord@u.washington.edu>
16) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
17) Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
18) Re: new article on the Gambia
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
19) 5 Faculty Positions at Georgia State Univ, Atlanta (fxd> (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
20) AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
21) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
22) cute joke
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
23) AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
24) Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
by "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <paomar@iglou.com>
25) Aminata Y. Sallah - New Member
by "hamza mohammed" <hamza@mail.wdn.com>
26) RE: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
27) RE: This Madness In Africa [Editorial]
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
28) The STATISTICS corner (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
29) Amnesty Secretary General of S/Leone in hiding
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
30) ** Job opportunity in South Africa *** (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
31) on the move
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
32) Re: on the move
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
33) Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)
by Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
34) Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
35) Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
36) FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
37) Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)
by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
38) Re: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)
by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
39) Re: on the move
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
40) Re: on the move
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
41) Please add a friend
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
42) Still the Dark Continent?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
43) Re: Please add a friend
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
44) introducing myself
by "seedy kanyi" <seedyk@hotmail.com>
45) New member
by "alieu badara" <alieu@hotmail.com>
46) Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economy
by "seedy kanyi" <seedyk@hotmail.com>
47) RE: new article on the Gambia
by "Jobst Münderlein" <joppl@hotmail.com>
48) new member
by "Gassamaba omar" <kassama@hotmail.com>
49) new member
by "Gassamaba omar" <kassama@hotmail.com>
50) Re: new member
by "Gassamaba omar" <kassama@hotmail.com>
51) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
52) Re: New member
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
53) Asst. Professor Positions in Environmental Science Related
Fields (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
54) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
55) Subscribe Gambia-l Aliou Jobe
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
56) ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
57) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by MJagana@aol.com
58) HELP! List Managers
by Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
59) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
60) Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
61) subscribe gam-l
by "Babou Njie" <babounjie@hotmail.com>
62) introduction
by "Babou Njie" <babounjie@hotmail.com>
63) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
64) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
65) Re: New members
by CAMARA BAKEBBA <cb714@greenwich.ac.uk>
66) add new member
by Sukai Gaye <sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu>
67) Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
68) Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
69) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Nyang Njie <st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu>
70) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "jgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
71) Is this GOOD love...or BAD luck?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
72) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
73) QUOTE OF THE DAY
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
74) Re: new article on the Gambia
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
75) How Smart Are You?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
76) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
77) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
78) Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
79) Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economy
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
80) Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
81) Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
82) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
83) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
84) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
85) Re: HELP! List Managers
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
86) New Member
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
87) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "jgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
88) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
89) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
90) Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
91) Membership to The List
by BAKSAWA@aol.com
92) Re: Membership to The List
by Fafa Sanyang <fsanyang@is2.dal.ca>
93) No Subject
by EStew68064@aol.com
94) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
95) Re: Benin City Chief in a Prostitution Scandal
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
96) Are some African women feminists?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
97) TANGO
by Andy Lyons <alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
98) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Nyang Njie <st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu>
99) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
100) what to do with that attachment?
by "Jobst Münderlein" <joppl@hotmail.com>
101) Ethnicity and Identity
by Joanna Azzi <ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu>
102) Are some African women feminists?
by Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
103) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Mamadou S Jallow <bala@algonet.se>
104) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
105) Re: introduction
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
106) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
107) Re: Ethnicity and Identity
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
108) investment in Africa
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 13:26:21 +0000 (GMT)
From: Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
To: Gambia Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Casamance.
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971102131030.3649E-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"
Latjor,
You are absolutely right. One has to study war not only in the framework
of political history, but in the framework of economic, social and
cultural history as well.
In order to describe how wars were fought, one has to have some idea of
what they were fought about.
I do believe that the Art of War, though written 2500 years ago is still
applicable today. Sun Tzu was obligatory reading in the Soviet
political-military hierachy, and still is in the CIS. It is the source of
all Mao Tse-Tung's strategic and tactical doctrine.
The Art of War shows how to take the initiative and comabt the enemy - any
enemy - poverty, hunger, illetracy...
"The purpose of War is peace."
I asked where the MFDC in Casamance were getting their finance. In my
humble opinion, I said the war would drag on as long as both parties had
access to funds, weapons and men. It seems the Senegalese Government is
driving to sever the main source of the MFDC's income, fruits. The MFDC is
sustaining high casualties trying to regain lost territory.
Is the end near?
Yours humbly,
EBS.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 09:06:13 -0500
From: rdinvest@highway1.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Darboe visits Atlanta
Message-ID: <345C88D3.FD0FD1A4@highway1.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I talked to Darboe and Ousman Sallah last week and while in Washington
DC they met with a number of Senators about the current situation in The
Gambia. They discussed the presence of Libyans and Cuban military
personnel and their role in bolstering Yahya Jammeh. They also discussed
the military hardware purchases and the misuse of the Tawainese loan of
$35 million that was supposed to be utilized for medical and
humanatarian needs.
Ron Matherson
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 15:41:53 +0000 (GMT)
From: Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Attempted Coup in Zambia???
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971102153132.29624B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"
Hi Brother,
Thank you for the message. It is sad that solder in Africa
will use the barrel of the gun to rule us. This is a sad situation.
Thanks
A.B.C
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 09:02:20 PST
From: "Jobst Münderlein" <joppl@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new article on the Gambia
Message-ID: <19971102170220.29603.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the
latest scientific article on the GAmbia:
Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of
Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276
I wonder what the reactions will be. Since I am writing my diploma
thesis on the GAmbia too, I would love to learn about your views.
The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of
the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that
simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.
Peace. Jobst
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 22:50:54 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: new article on the Gambia
Message-ID: <01BCE7E1.D35A4E60@ddhm.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCE7E1.D37BE020"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCE7E1.D37BE020
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Jobst,
I tried hard but could not understand what you are trying to say.So,if you don't mind,could you explain!
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Jobst Munderlein [SMTP:joppl@hotmail.com]
Sent: 02 NIE, 1418 08:02 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: new article on the Gambia
this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the
latest scientific article on the GAmbia:
Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of
Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276
I wonder what the reactions will be. Since I am writing my diploma
thesis on the GAmbia too, I would love to learn about your views.
The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of
the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that
simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.
Peace. Jobst
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 17:52:36 -0500 (EST)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <971102164252_1547283544@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Joe Jassey, welcome to the bantaba, are you the Joe Jassey that attended St
Augustine's with the likes of Habib Diab and myself ?, If you are, please
extend my greetings to Andrew Dacosta and Henry Jammeh.
Thanks
Daddy Sang(Emmanuel NDow)
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 16:39:52 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.971102163818.3907C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Alasana Demba has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be
looking forward for his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony Loum
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 22:54:17 -0800
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com
Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity
Message-ID: <345D7519.53EC@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> I was just thinking about the historicity of the peoples who currently
> inhabit the area call Gambia.
>
> Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not present
> in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am
> specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part of
> the Gambian society. Due to my little knowledge of Gambian history, I can
> only make assumptions. First I will assume that historians and
> anthropologists may have have documented the invention of ethnic and of
> tribes all over the continent. From that, I will also assume that their
> (historians and anthropologists) findings would agree with the fact that
> the invention took place at the time when the colonial state was also
> invented.
>
> So in a sense, if my assumptions are correct, the "Narr" groups, though
> excluded politically, are part and parcel of the history of the nation of
> the Gambia. They did not have to invent their own identity because they
> were just DIFFERENT, racially, that is. What they did, however, was to
> isolate themselves from the rest of the population. Those that are refered
> to as "Nar Gannar" are different from the "Nar Beirut" or Lebanese
> maronites most of whom (I suppose (do you see my ignorance???)) do not
> intermarry with indigeneous Gambians.
>
> How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about
> ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both
> economically and socially?
>
> Habib, please do not take this as an insult. I am just trying to learn
> something. After all, I can trace my ancestors back to the FUTA DJALLON
> highlands in Guinea.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> ==========================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Moe
On the contrary I take it as a compliment because you are trying to find
out some basic facts that will surprise a lot of us.
Yes there are different Narr groups -Narri gannars from Mauritania areas,
Narri Fass from the Moroccan region, Narri bierut from the lebanese sub
region which is futher divided into two parts. The maronites who see
themselves as different from the rest of the Narrs because they are
remnants of the European crusaders who were defeated by Salladin (during
the battles for Jerusalem ). These defeated Europeans ran to the
mountains of Lebanon and stayed there under the protection of the French
and taxed by the Turks during the Ottaman empire. These Maronites did not
intermarry even in Lebanon and split from the main Roman Catholic Church
which has created almost all the divisions as we now know it. The French
had injected into the Lebanese constitution that the President of Lebanon
must be a Christian Maronite ,the vice president a sunni muslim and the
speaker of the house a Shia muslim leaving the education for the
catholics and so on and so on.
In the gambia and most of the west African region it is the muslim
Lebanese that mainly mingle or intermarry due to their religious
teachings or other Lebanese that are not Marronites( who generally look
down upon eve other Christian groups due to their original teachings of
superiority imparted by their European ansestors). I hope you can
understand the difference in the future to avoid generalizing .
Part of the war cries is that why should a president be from only one
ethnic group regardless of qualifications. Anyone should be able to
contest for President regardless of race ,religion or creed.
I guess the lesson we should all learn from this as Moe is trying to do
is not to make the same mistake in the Gambia.-eg not only mandinkas
should be president or vice versa not only muslims . It should be any
qualified Gambian that can get the vote based on merit.
We should not let outsiders dictate our country's destiny or rulers.
I a again qiute pleased to share another theory.
If we as Gambians have our children born in the USA and they become US
citizens (their rights) these kids can also identify with Gambia and the
US --just as the Lebanese immigrants that had their kids born in the
Gambia also identify both with Gambia and Lenanon. I hope you can see the
comparisons.
PEACE
Habib
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 02 Nov 1997 23:00:44 -0800
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <345D769C.2040@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
SANG1220@AOL.COM wrote:
>
> Joe Jassey, welcome to the bantaba, are you the Joe Jassey that attended St
> Augustine's with the likes of Habib Diab and myself ?, If you are, please
> extend my greetings to Andrew Dacosta and Henry Jammeh.
> Thanks
> Daddy Sang(Emmanuel NDow)Sang
I am dying to find out more especially about Vincent Tamba and Paul
Kujabi and of Simon Bakuri. JOE Jassey get in touch pls
Nasser
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 09:30:03 +0000
From: Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Darboe visits Atlanta
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19971103093003.00702a94@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 09:06 02/11/97 -0500, you wrote:
>I talked to Darboe and Ousman Sallah last week and while in Washington
>DC they met with a number of Senators about the current situation in The
>Gambia. They discussed the presence of Libyans and Cuban military
>personnel and their role in bolstering Yahya Jammeh. They also discussed
>the military hardware purchases and the misuse of the Tawainese loan of
>$35 million that was supposed to be utilized for medical and
>humanatarian needs.
Is this not what many would call "CHEAP POLITICS"?! Just at a time when the
US is having a tough time with Mandela's visit to Libya...and the mention of
Cuba. How many US military personnel are stationed in other nations around
the world. I hope "big brother" will be careful with any actions to be taken.
Just yearning for a peaceful political milieu!
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 11:21:39 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L
Message-ID: <19971103102203.AAA32460@momodou>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Greetings everyone,
Here is the current list of members. I hope you find a long lost
friend. Please inform the list managers if you find any incorrect
email address.
--- Here is the current list of subscribers:
100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne
101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K
101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko
101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO
106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba
73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara
76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary
A.cham@reading.ac.uk Adama Cham
ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Annie Bittaye
ABALM@aol.com Abba
ABARROW@RR5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow
ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow
Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba
abdou@cs.columbia.edu Abdou
abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb
Abene@hotmail.com Noah Jatta
Acog@aol.com Anthony Grant
Ademba@aol.com Alasana Demba
Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba
adibba@online.no Abdoulie Dibba
aep97ej@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara
AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne
alexp@login.eunet.no Alex P. Swarray
alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH
alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah
ALPHAUMAR@HOTMAIL.COM Alpha Umar
alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons
amadou.kabir.njie@aviaplan.no Amadou K. Njie
amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof
Amouj@aol.com Amadou Jallow
amyaidara@hotmail.com Amy Aidara
ardopadel@aol.com Phillip Sowe
asanyang@vkol..pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang
asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang
ASTU@aol.com Isatou Jobe
attatas@hotmail.com astrid christensen-tasong
awo@mindspring.com M W Payne
AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com Ayo.N.H
B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk Basil Jones
b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta
Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa
badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie
BAKSAWA@aol.com Awa Sey
bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala-Gaye
bala@algonet.se Balla Jallow
balagay@muss.CIA.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye
barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Barry Mahon
BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang
bdukuray@login.eunet.no Bahary Dukuray
beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey
beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba
bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie
bg970855@taper1p.uccv.ns.ca Batch Gaye
bgibba@interlog.com Bakarry Gibba
BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang
blaha@online.no Tor Blaha
bmanneh@hotmail.com Baboucarr Manneh
bmtouray@mho.net Brian Manga Touray
Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum
Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang
BRobinson@gwmail.kysu.edu Dr. Robinson
bsallah@aol.com Babou Sallah
Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie
BubaBarrow@msn.com Famalang Barrow
bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow
c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie
ca385e19@nova.umuc.edu Eretimy George
camkunda@swbell.net John Camara
cb714@greenwich.ac.uk BAKEBBA CAMARA
ccc25486@vip.cybercity.dk Garba Diallo
CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk Nyakasi Jarju
ceesay@bellsouth.net LAMIN CEESAY
ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay
ceesay_soffie@prc.com Soffie Ceesay
chakys@image.dk Chakys Kone
cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu Cheikh Fall
chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe
conteh@usa.net Lamin Conteh
darkstar@is.com.na Gary
Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh
debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade
dekat@itis.com Katim Touray
diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne
dodo@slg.se Momadou Jobe
dodou@slg.se Dodou Jobe
dott@aed.org Dana Ott
dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott
DWLF24A@prodigy.com EDWARD J VAN KLOBERG
III E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara
ebrima.sall@yale.edu Ebrima Sall
ebrima@online.no Ebrima Kah
eco7laew@lucs-02.novell.leeds.ac.uk A.Wright
ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow
eliman@online.no Eliman Jeng
Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour
EStew68064@aol.com Liz Stewart Fatti
faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal
FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang
FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA
fcham@vub.ac.be Fatim Cham-Jallow
Fernan100@aol.com Charles Fernandez
fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K. Scattred-Janneh
fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan
fsanyang@is2.dal.ca Fafa Sanyang
gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigoo
gambia-l@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes
gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna Baldeh
garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson
george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G. Christensen
globexinc@erols.com Habib Ghanim
gndow@spelman.edu gambia-l
gndow@spelman.edu
gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka
GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh
GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton
Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh
h.drammeh@swipnet.se Hamidou Drameh
h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Harald Pflueger
hamza@mail.wdn.com A.Y. Sallah
HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad
hghanim@erols.com Habib Diab Hghanim
hous@aol.com Housainou Waggeh
J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye
ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Joanna Azzi
jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack
JagneM@wabash.edu Momodou Jagne
jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne
jai_diallo@hotmail.com Jainaba Diallo
jambaar@enter.net Amadou L Fall
JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara
jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally
joe.ndiaye@simrad.no Joe NDiaye
Joof@winhlp.no Badara Joof
joppl@hotmail.com Jobst Munderlein
kabba@aol.com Sulayman Bayo
kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B. Kaira
kassama@hotmail.com Omar Gassama
Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay
keita@rocketmail.com Lamin Marenah
keita@rocketnet.com Lamin Marenah
KeurSamba@aol.com K. Samba
kidrass@ica.net Lamin Camara
klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klumpp
kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh
kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar
ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang
KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray
l-opokdk@llo.se Dan Rorsman
l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY
latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas
LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang
lem10@columbia.edu Laura Munzel
Ley5mc1@nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Musa Ceesay
liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh
lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson
LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu LAURA T RADER
m.gassama@swipnet.se MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA
m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow
m.jawara@gam.healthnet.org Musa Jawara
MADOUJALLOW@HOTMAIL.COM KEBBA JALLOW
mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue
MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay
malang.maane@index.com Malang Maane
Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane
MANSALA@aol.com Momodou Kolley
mba4224@etbu.edu Tamsir Mbye
mbg@guinness.som.cwru Michael Gomez
mbg@guinness.som.cwru.edu Michael Gomez
Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally
mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay
mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay
mclain@admin.uwex.edu Michael McLain
mdarbo@intrepid.net Mariama Darboe
mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU M.Darboe
mec97a14@tron.lyngbyes.dk Fatou Khan
MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana
mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow
mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow
Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara
mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah
MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra
mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng
mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng
mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie
momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara
Momodou.Jobarteh@Hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no M J
momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S
momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara
momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh
mousa.jeng@nrc-no-telemax.no Mousa Jeng
MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay
msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh
nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez
namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy
ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh
nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal
Nicholas.Sambou@akh-wien.ac.at N. Sambou
nijii@hotmail.com Momodou Camara
NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE
nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jammeh
njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie
njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie
njie@online.no Adama S. Njie
njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh
normandy@clix.net Norman Dyer
nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh
nyima.gassama@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sulayman Gassama
O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh
obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh
OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr
OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW
ojgibba@hotmail.com Omar Gibba
Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho
olafia@online.no Omar Saho
Omadi@hotmail.com Omadi Diarra
Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang
oneke@msn.com Hurrai Betts
P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai
P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai
p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye
paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang
payus@vip.cybercity.dk Yusuph Jatta
perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes
Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn Newman
Phillips Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna
proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor
p_bariteau@msn.com Paul Bariteau
r.t.cole@usa.net R. T. Cole
rap@cushman.com Rene Prom
rdinvest@highway1.com Ron Matheson
roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts
rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan
S.Keita@reading.ac.uk Sainey Keita
S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam Njie
s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna
sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se Sahir Drammeh
Said.Quamar@Aviaplan.no Said Quamar
SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang
SANG1220@aol.com Daddy Sang Ndow
sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy
sankungsawo@compuserve.com Sankung Sawo
sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo
sarian.loum@corp.sun.com Sarian Loum
Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh
secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka
seedyk@hotmail.com Seedy Kany
seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty
sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye
sgreyjoh@is.dal.ca Symerre Grey-Johnson
shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh
sidibeh@cc.helsinki.fi Modou Sidibeh
sireh@aol.com Bubacarr Jallow
sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay
SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne
snjie@gis.net Samba Njie
Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se Sompo Sinyan
sowe@online.no Pa Sowe
srhayes@indiana.edu Susan Hayes
Ssaidy76@aol.com Yangkuba Saidy
ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva
st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie
st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Lala Jabang
st1@iiu.edu.my Senssie Turay
st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh
stenevang@hotmail.com Theodor Stenevang
StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally
Sxb04673@student.astate.edu Sal Barry
TAIKAIN@aol.com Patricia Collier
Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai
Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen
tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon
tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum
TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray
Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray
TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy
umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara
utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult
v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie
vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser
vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell
wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda
wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS
wintersu@dlc.fi Lamin Jammeh
YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs Seedy
Ceesay yamsin@hotmail.com Mariama Njie
YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng
yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba
yusupha@elephantwalk.com Yusupha Ceesay Total
number of subscribers: 287 (287 shown here)
GAMBIA-L SHADOW LIST
tgr@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes
jgr@commit.gm Jorn Grotnes
ymca@commit.gm Mr. Sam B. Thorpe
pmj@commit.gm Pa Musa Jallow
alieu.jagne@commit.gm Alieu Jagne
swetz@commit.gm Jim Swetz
wendela@commit.gm Wendela Van Bilderbeek
foroyaa@commit.gm ( Adama Bah)
narb@commit.gm (Dr. A.Jeng)
gambia.college@commit.gm (Mr. Manneh)
nari@commit.gm Nari (Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier)
allen@commit.gm Aki Allen
miknas@commit.gm Mr.Jamal Miknas
mym.sallah@commit.gm Momodou Sallah
panjie@commit.gm Pa M.M.Njie
number of Gambia-l shadow list subscribers 15 (note: NARI,NARB,
Gambia College and Foroyaa are institutions and I have just written
the name of the person responsible for the email)
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 13:20:46 -0500
From: "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) REVIEW GAMBIA-L
Message-ID: <345E15FE.1FE8@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>
> Greetings everyone,
> Here is the current list of members. I hope you find a long lost
> friend. Please inform the list managers if you find any incorrect
> email address.
>
> --- Here is the current list of subscribers:
>
> 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne
> 101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K
> 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko
> 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO
> 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba
> 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara
> 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary
> A.cham@reading.ac.uk Adama Cham
> ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Annie Bittaye
> ABALM@aol.com Abba
> ABARROW@RR5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow
> ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow
> Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba
> abdou@cs.columbia.edu Abdou
> abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb
> Abene@hotmail.com Noah Jatta
> Acog@aol.com Anthony Grant
> Ademba@aol.com Alasana Demba
> Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba
> adibba@online.no Abdoulie Dibba
> aep97ej@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara
> AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne
> alexp@login.eunet.no Alex P. Swarray
> alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH
> alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah
> ALPHAUMAR@HOTMAIL.COM Alpha Umar
> alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons
> amadou.kabir.njie@aviaplan.no Amadou K. Njie
> amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof
> Amouj@aol.com Amadou Jallow
> amyaidara@hotmail.com Amy Aidara
> ardopadel@aol.com Phillip Sowe
> asanyang@vkol..pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang
> asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang
> ASTU@aol.com Isatou Jobe
> attatas@hotmail.com astrid christensen-tasong
> awo@mindspring.com M W Payne
> AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com Ayo.N.H
> B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk Basil Jones
> b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta
> Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa
> badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie
> BAKSAWA@aol.com Awa Sey
> bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala-Gaye
> bala@algonet.se Balla Jallow
> balagay@muss.CIA.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye
> barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Barry Mahon
> BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang
> bdukuray@login.eunet.no Bahary Dukuray
> beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey
> beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba
> bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie
> bg970855@taper1p.uccv.ns.ca Batch Gaye
> bgibba@interlog.com Bakarry Gibba
> BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang
> blaha@online.no Tor Blaha
> bmanneh@hotmail.com Baboucarr Manneh
> bmtouray@mho.net Brian Manga Touray
> Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum
> Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang
> BRobinson@gwmail.kysu.edu Dr. Robinson
> bsallah@aol.com Babou Sallah
> Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie
> BubaBarrow@msn.com Famalang Barrow
> bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow
> c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie
> ca385e19@nova.umuc.edu Eretimy George
> camkunda@swbell.net John Camara
> cb714@greenwich.ac.uk BAKEBBA CAMARA
> ccc25486@vip.cybercity.dk Garba Diallo
> CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk Nyakasi Jarju
> ceesay@bellsouth.net LAMIN CEESAY
> ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay
> ceesay_soffie@prc.com Soffie Ceesay
> chakys@image.dk Chakys Kone
> cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu Cheikh Fall
> chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe
> conteh@usa.net Lamin Conteh
> darkstar@is.com.na Gary
> Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh
> debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade
> dekat@itis.com Katim Touray
> diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne
> dodo@slg.se Momadou Jobe
> dodou@slg.se Dodou Jobe
> dott@aed.org Dana Ott
> dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott
> DWLF24A@prodigy.com EDWARD J VAN KLOBERG
> III E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara
> ebrima.sall@yale.edu Ebrima Sall
> ebrima@online.no Ebrima Kah
> eco7laew@lucs-02.novell.leeds.ac.uk A.Wright
> ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow
> eliman@online.no Eliman Jeng
> Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour
> EStew68064@aol.com Liz Stewart Fatti
> faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal
> FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang
> FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA
> fcham@vub.ac.be Fatim Cham-Jallow
> Fernan100@aol.com Charles Fernandez
> fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K. Scattred-Janneh
> fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan
> fsanyang@is2.dal.ca Fafa Sanyang
> gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigoo
> gambia-l@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes
> gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna Baldeh
> garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson
> george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G. Christensen
> globexinc@erols.com Habib Ghanim
> gndow@spelman.edu gambia-l
> gndow@spelman.edu
> gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka
> GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh
> GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton
> Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh
> h.drammeh@swipnet.se Hamidou Drameh
> h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Harald Pflueger
> hamza@mail.wdn.com A.Y. Sallah
> HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad
> hghanim@erols.com Habib Diab Hghanim
> hous@aol.com Housainou Waggeh
> J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye
> ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Joanna Azzi
> jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack
> JagneM@wabash.edu Momodou Jagne
> jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne
> jai_diallo@hotmail.com Jainaba Diallo
> jambaar@enter.net Amadou L Fall
> JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara
> jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally
> joe.ndiaye@simrad.no Joe NDiaye
> Joof@winhlp.no Badara Joof
> joppl@hotmail.com Jobst Munderlein
> kabba@aol.com Sulayman Bayo
> kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B. Kaira
> kassama@hotmail.com Omar Gassama
> Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay
> keita@rocketmail.com Lamin Marenah
> keita@rocketnet.com Lamin Marenah
> KeurSamba@aol.com K. Samba
> kidrass@ica.net Lamin Camara
> klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klumpp
> kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh
> kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar
> ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang
> KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray
> l-opokdk@llo.se Dan Rorsman
> l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY
> latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas
> LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang
> lem10@columbia.edu Laura Munzel
> Ley5mc1@nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Musa Ceesay
> liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh
> lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson
> LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu LAURA T RADER
> m.gassama@swipnet.se MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA
> m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow
> m.jawara@gam.healthnet.org Musa Jawara
> MADOUJALLOW@HOTMAIL.COM KEBBA JALLOW
> mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue
> MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay
> malang.maane@index.com Malang Maane
> Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane
> MANSALA@aol.com Momodou Kolley
> mba4224@etbu.edu Tamsir Mbye
> mbg@guinness.som.cwru Michael Gomez
> mbg@guinness.som.cwru.edu Michael Gomez
> Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally
> mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay
> mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay
> mclain@admin.uwex.edu Michael McLain
> mdarbo@intrepid.net Mariama Darboe
> mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU M.Darboe
> mec97a14@tron.lyngbyes.dk Fatou Khan
> MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana
> mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow
> mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow
> Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara
> mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah
> MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra
> mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng
> mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng
> mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie
> momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara
> Momodou.Jobarteh@Hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no M J
> momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S
> momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara
> momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh
> mousa.jeng@nrc-no-telemax.no Mousa Jeng
> MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay
> msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh
> nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez
> namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy
> ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh
> nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal
> Nicholas.Sambou@akh-wien.ac.at N. Sambou
> nijii@hotmail.com Momodou Camara
> NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE
> nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jammeh
> njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie
> njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie
> njie@online.no Adama S. Njie
> njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh
> normandy@clix.net Norman Dyer
> nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh
> nyima.gassama@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sulayman Gassama
> O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh
> obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh
> OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr
> OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW
> ojgibba@hotmail.com Omar Gibba
> Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho
> olafia@online.no Omar Saho
> Omadi@hotmail.com Omadi Diarra
> Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang
> oneke@msn.com Hurrai Betts
> P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai
> P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai
> p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye
> paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang
> payus@vip.cybercity.dk Yusuph Jatta
> perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes
> Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn Newman
> Phillips Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna
> proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor
> p_bariteau@msn.com Paul Bariteau
> r.t.cole@usa.net R. T. Cole
> rap@cushman.com Rene Prom
> rdinvest@highway1.com Ron Matheson
> roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts
> rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan
> S.Keita@reading.ac.uk Sainey Keita
> S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam Njie
> s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna
> sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se Sahir Drammeh
> Said.Quamar@Aviaplan.no Said Quamar
> SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang
> SANG1220@aol.com Daddy Sang Ndow
> sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy
> sankungsawo@compuserve.com Sankung Sawo
> sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo
> sarian.loum@corp.sun.com Sarian Loum
> Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh
> secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka
> seedyk@hotmail.com Seedy Kany
> seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty
> sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye
> sgreyjoh@is.dal.ca Symerre Grey-Johnson
> shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh
> sidibeh@cc.helsinki.fi Modou Sidibeh
> sireh@aol.com Bubacarr Jallow
> sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay
> SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne
> snjie@gis.net Samba Njie
> Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se Sompo Sinyan
> sowe@online.no Pa Sowe
> srhayes@indiana.edu Susan Hayes
> Ssaidy76@aol.com Yangkuba Saidy
> ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva
> st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie
> st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Lala Jabang
> st1@iiu.edu.my Senssie Turay
> st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh
> stenevang@hotmail.com Theodor Stenevang
> StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally
> Sxb04673@student.astate.edu Sal Barry
> TAIKAIN@aol.com Patricia Collier
> Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai
> Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen
> tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon
> tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum
> TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray
> Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray
> TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy
> umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara
> utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult
> v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie
> vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser
> vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell
> wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda
> wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS
> wintersu@dlc.fi Lamin Jammeh
> YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs Seedy
> Ceesay yamsin@hotmail.com Mariama Njie
> YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng
> yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba
> yusupha@elephantwalk.com Yusupha Ceesay Total
> number of subscribers: 287 (287 shown here)
>
> GAMBIA-L SHADOW LIST
>
> tgr@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes
> jgr@commit.gm Jorn Grotnes
> ymca@commit.gm Mr. Sam B. Thorpe
> pmj@commit.gm Pa Musa Jallow
> alieu.jagne@commit.gm Alieu Jagne
> swetz@commit.gm Jim Swetz
> wendela@commit.gm Wendela Van Bilderbeek
> foroyaa@commit.gm ( Adama Bah)
> narb@commit.gm (Dr. A.Jeng)
> gambia.college@commit.gm (Mr. Manneh)
> nari@commit.gm Nari (Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier)
> allen@commit.gm Aki Allen
> miknas@commit.gm Mr.Jamal Miknas
> mym.sallah@commit.gm Momodou Sallah
> panjie@commit.gm Pa M.M.Njie
>
> number of Gambia-l shadow list subscribers 15 (note: NARI,NARB,
> Gambia College and Foroyaa are institutions and I have just written
> the name of the person responsible for the email)
Thanks
I definately found some long lost friends
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 13:55:48 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
Message-ID: <9711031855.AA36092@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:
> Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at
> Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job
> on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the
> event.
> GOD BLESS!!
Hello Folks!
I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I
coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.
Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was
held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members
grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.
Before I get "flamed" on this, please, understand that I have no
connection with either the UPD or the APRC, and the following information
is only a recollection of Mr. Darboe's speech which I intend to share with
those Gambia-Lers who are interested. Since I am also at work at present,
I will try to make it as brief as possible.
Thank you.
Regards
Moe S. Jallow
===========================================================================
Despite the late arrival of most of the attendees, Mr. Darboe's meeting
went very smoothly considering the short notice that was given. I would
estimate that a little over a hundred people showed up despite the heavy
rain that was poured intermittently outdoors.
After the introduction and opening speech by Mr. Kebba Jallow of Atlanta,
the audience was asked to watch a video that would give an idea of what
chairman Darboe was going to talk about. Before his speech though, the
chairman emphasized "this gathering is neither a UDP nor a political
gathering". Rather, it was intended to show all concerned Gambians what
has (and still is) transpired in the Gambia before and after the
elections. The 20 minute video show provided some horrible insights about
the alleged beatings of some UDP supporters during the campaign for
election. The victims were interviewed in English (and some Mandinka) in
which they told horror stories about how they were arrested (by the NIA),
detained, starved and tortured with "host pipe" beatings, evidenced by the
wounds and black markings on their backs and other body parts. In some
cases, even some women were part of the brutalized victims, and that was
enough to enlighten the audience about the brutality that took place
during the election period.
Chairman Darboe's opening statement went on to describe the Jammeh's
regime as a "gang of thieves and bandits", whose presence in the Gambia is
crippling the very society they seem to be representing. He reiterated
that the main objective of the UDP party and its supporters was to
"isolate" and "cripple" the APRC regime. Not only was the UDP party given
insufficient time (only 2 weeks) before the elections, they were also
subjected to dangerous and hostile attacks at their rallys and meetings
according to him. He stated that he and his supporters were attacked,
beaten, jailed and their mail and fax mail were tampered with while their
telephones were tapped constantly. However, he boasted the party's
overwhelming achievement of 35% of the registered voters despite the
persecution they were subjected to.
On cultural binding and tribal unity, Mr. Darboe accused president Jammeh
and his followers of dividing the country and causing enemity, especially
between the Jolas and Mandinkas, that the gambia was never known for
before.
On the issue of corruption and scandalous activities, he accused the
Jammeh regime of unfaithfulness towards the Gambian people. He
specifically questioned the Gambia-Taiwan connection and also where the
governement was getting the funds that were being embezzled by the Jammeh
regime. He also mentioned the alleged "drug" ship that was captured in the
coast of Mauritania, whose contents was supposedly soy beans from
Cambodia, and whose detination was addressed to none other than the
ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia (He said that he can prove it too).
He further accused the Jammeh regime of illegal activities in the form
drug trafficking and trade that has overwhelmingly tainted the name of the
Gambia and its people throughout the world. It has become quite a usual
routine for Gambians to be detained at airports for no reason other than
being suspects of drug trafficking activities. On the case of the
Malian-Gambian Babanding Sissoho, Mr. Darboe stated that the Gambian
people were at a loss as to how he obtained his diplomatic status
(passport) and what he intended with the two helicopters he was to take
back to the Gambia from the United States. The chairman stated that the
Jammeh regime has refused to "withdraw" Mr. Sissoho's diplomatic passport
and would not give any explanation to that effect.
On the issue of extragant and fruitless expenditures chairman Darboe
attacked the APRC regime for mistakenly calling "national development"
the "erecting of buildings" and calling it development. He specifically
mentioned the $1.5 million ARCH, the $10 million (1 story) airpport
terminal and the $6.5 million farafenni hospital. In the case of the ARCH,
he said that it has no developmental value, hence it was a waste of
resources. Instead an Islamic school could have been erected there since
portion of the ARCH is on the ground that is used as a prayer ground. In
this way, the tradition of the place could have been continued. As far as
the airport terminal is concerned, Mr. Darboe stated that the government
didn't do the necessary statisctics and projections to find out a lower
price for that project. He jokingly said that a $10 million dollar
building even in New York City will look like a $10 million dollar storey
building and not just a 1 story building covered with glass. The project,
according to him, could have been completed with a mere $4 - $5 million
dollars. He stated that not the two most important things in the country,
Agriculture and health care has received the magnitude of $10 million
dollars. Finally, on the Farafenni hospital, he said that Farafenni didn't
need a $6.5 million dollar hospital when there are the MRC, Farafenni
health center and Farafenni district hospital. And certainly, NOT when the
RVH in Banjul is dying from the lack of medical personnel and supplies,
and even the simplest medical precription is not available in the hospital
and must be purchased in a pharmacy ouside the hospital. He also said that
the Cuban doctors are NOT qualified doctors!
Other extravagant issues, according to the chairman, involves how the
president purchased 22 new vehicles and utility vehicles for about
$255,000 dollars and gave it to the military and the NIA. President Jammeh
told them the money for the purchase of the vehicles "is not from the
world bank, is not from the IMF, but IT IS FROM MY BANK". Mr. Darbo said
that the money may have come from kickbacks, the treasury and/or foreign
donations that the president just decided to personalize. The chairman
further accused president Jammeh of using Gambia's money to hire private
airplanes when travelling abroad. For the 3 day OAU summit in Zimbabwe
earlier this year, for example, the president paid a total of 720,000 (I'm
not sure if this dalasis or US dollars) to charter a private plane. Mr.
Darboe said that during the Jawara days, it was not uncommon for president
Jawara to call Abdou Diouf or other African leaders to try to "hitch a
flight" with them. He said "that kind of money could have been used by
some women in Kantora and their gardens."
With his last words, the chairman said "It has become common for many
Gambians to have ONLY 1 meal a day", and that "a country is bound to go
bankrupt with these kinds of extravagancy and corruption".
Please, note that these are just the main points. The meeting lasted for
approximately 3 hours and the audience was allocated 30 minutes to ask
questions. Contrary to president Jawara's visit, Mr. Darboe was well
received and his address was heard without interruptions of the "booing
and name-calling" kind.
Thank you for reading.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 12:52:13 -0600 (CST)
From: Nyang Njie <st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.95.971103113227.19715B-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about
ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the country
both economically and socially?
**********************************************************************
I think Moe has raised a question that we need to look into in detail.
Growing up in the Gambia, I have seen the positive and negative aspects of
the Narr Ganarr and Narri Beirut and it is my opinion that their
inclusion into Gambian society caused more social and economical harm than
good. Before I proceed, I want to make it clear that I am not targeting
anybody and my opinion is just a mere observation of people and their
activities.
First of all I think the Narr Ganarr were passive immigrants who
were not interested in the politics or social ideals of the Gambia. Most
of them stayed in the Country for a while, accumulated considerable wealth
then leave their shops with other relatives. The bad thing about them was
they caused a considerable outflow of cash from the country.
On the other hand, the Narri Beirut was a long term settler in the
Gambia and this happened because of numerous reasons. They lived in a
region where there was a lot of political turmoil (Syria & Lebanon)therefore
they moved to more stable and lucritive parts of the world. If you look
closely, there were a lot Lebanese in Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone and
other wealthy African countries. What has happened today? Most of them
have abandoned their former settlements for new ones. This force me to
believe that most of them are not as loyal to the Gambia as the
indegenious population. Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in
total chaos. They have made huge sums of money in the Gambia but they do
not reinvest it in the country. We all know that corruption is a disease
that plaques our country and most of it is caused by them. Personally, I
believe that the new wave of Lebanese Immigrants that have settled in the
Gambia from 1984-94 are the real problem.. They are as bad as the pirates
of the old seas, or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods
The have know regard or respect for authority because they have bought
them all. Most in business evaded income and excise taxes.
Socially, the Lebanese are a close knit community. Their interaction with
the locals are limited. They built their own community centre (Cedar Club)
which I believe was just open to them. Once again this is just an opinion
and should not be taken in an offensive manner.
Si jama,
Daddy njie.
**********************************************
** Until the lions have their own historian,**
** the tale of the hunt will always **
** glorify the hunter. **
** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **
** Daddy Njie **
**********************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 11:18:20 -0800 (PST)
From: "D. Proctor" <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gala (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.971103111646.79590H-100000@homer06.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
For those in the Seattle Area
Organization of African Associations - Annual GALA
Sat November 8, 1997
Blackburn V.F.W. Hall
12327 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle
7:00 pm-4:00 AM - yes 4 AM
$8.00 advance/$10.00 at the door
Featuring: Cultural Entertainment, Dinner, Fashion Show, Music and
Dancing (African Highlife/Reggea/Rhythm & Blues), Beverages
Special Feature: Masqurade Dance/Nigerian - Igbo Cultural Group
Ocheami Cultural Group Leads Procession of Chiefs and
Dignitaries
Guest Speaker: Congressman Jim McDermott
1-5 northbound take Exit 174 (130th St) Make a right turn at the light
(130th St) then go to 15th Ave N.E. Make another right turn and Blackburn
Hall will be half a block on your right.
O.A.A. is an umbrella organization of many associations, such as Nigeria,
Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrean, Zaire,
Sierra Leone etc.
Tickets are available at Kilimanjaro Market
12519 Lake City Wy NE
440-1440
or myself
THIS SHOULD BE GREAT FUN, HOPE TO SEE SOME OF YOU THERE!
Debbie
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 14:23:33 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity
Message-ID: <9711031923.AA55312@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Brother Habib,
I thank you for the educative response that you provided. I am also glad
that you didn't take it personal. My families back home have many "Narr"
friends and business associates and I wouldn't want to put that friendship
in jeopardy.
I will wait and see if any other members will comment on the last question
of the message:
> > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about
> > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both
> > economically and socially?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 13:52:21 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
Message-ID: <199711031953.NAA18446@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i'm writing to say a BIG "Thank you" to Modou Jallow for an excellent
report on Mr. Darboe's meeting in Atlanta, GA. some very disturbing
allegations have, again, been raised leaving one to wonder where we're
headed to. if these allegations are true, i guess we can all begin looking
back, with nostalgia, on the old days ... maybe they weren't so bad, and
probably were mostly good.
have a great week!
Katim
----------
> From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
> Date: Monday, November 03, 1997 12:55 PM
>
>
> Hello Folks!
>
> I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I
> coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.
> Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was
> held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members
> grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04:00 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new article on the Gambia
Message-ID: <9711032004.AA11020@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Mr. Jobst, you wrote:
> this is just a hint to where all those that are interested can find the
> latest scientific article on the GAmbia:
>
> Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya JAmmeh off lightly?, in: Peview of
> Africasn Political Economy, No. 72, P. 265-276
Where can one obtain a copy?
> The one part that surprised me was the one one the unofficial version of
> the presidential election results in disadvantage of JAmmeh - that
> simply is not true, as far as I am concerned.
Please, explain why it is "in disadvantage of Jammeh". Why are you
surprised?
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 16:15:15 -0500 (EST)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, africans@iastate.edu, papaf@iastate.edu
Subject: 5 Faculty Positions at Georgia State Univ, Atlanta (fxd> (fwd)
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19971103161344.21673352@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>
>
>There are five tenure-line faculty positions open in the
>Middle/Secondary Education and Instructional Technology Department
>in the College of Education at Georgia State University, Atlanta,
>GA. Salaries negotiable based on qualifications. The positions
>are:
>
>. INSTRUCTIONAL TECHNOLOGY/LIBRARY MEDIA TECHNOLOGY. Tenure-track,
>Assistant Professor; Primary duties: Teach in undergrad and
>graduate level programs in instructional technology and library
>media technology, provide leadership with applications of
>technology to education, with focus on multimedia, distance
>learning, and other emerging technologies, and conduct service and
>research in areas of specialization. Qualifications: earned
>doctorate in instructional technology, library media technology,
>or related field; record of scholarship and evidence of quality
>teaching and service; experience working in urban setting.
>
>. MIDDLE CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Tenure-track; Assistant Professor.
>Primary duties: teach undergraduate and graduate courses in middle
>childhood program focusing on interdisciplinary issues of
>teaching, learning, curriculum, and assissment, with special
>applications for middle grades; provide leadership with graduate
>programs in Middle Childhood Education; conduct service and
>research in areas of specialization. Qualifications: earned
>doctorate in Middle Childhood Education, or in a content area
>field, with specialization in middle childhood, or in related
>field; experience teaching middle childhood students at pre-
>college levels; experience with teacher education programs and
>with applications of technology to instruction; record of
>scholarship and evidence of quality teaching and service;
>experience working in urban setting.
>
>. SCIENCE EDUCATION. Tenure Track, Assistant Professor. Primary
>duties: teach undergrad and graduate courses in science education;
>provide leadership with graduate students in science education;
>conduct service and research in areas of specialization.
>Qualifications: earned doctorate in Science Education or in
>related field; experience teaching science at pre-college levels
>and in teacher preparation programs; strong technology background
>and proven record of integrating technology into science education
>instruction; strong background in the sciences, and interest and
>experience working in urban setting; record of scholarship and
>evidence of quality teaching and service.
>
>. SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION. Tenure track, Assistant Professor.
>Primary Duties: teach undergraduate and graduate courses in social
>studies education; provide leadership with graduate students in
>social studies education; conduct service and research in areas of
>specialization. Qualifications: Earned doctorate in Social Studies
>Education or in related field; experience teaching social studies
>at pre-college levels and experience in teacher preparation
>programs; strong content background, and evidence of integrating
>technology into social studies education instruction; strong
>interest and experience working in urban setting; record of
>scholarship and evidence of quality teaching and service.
>
>. SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION. Tenure-track; Associate Professor.
>Primary duties: teach undergraduate and graduate level courses in
>social studies education; provide leadership with doctoral program
>in social studies; conduct service and research in areas of
>specialization; assist with bringing external funding to social
>studies programs. Qualifications: Earned doctorate in Social
>Studies Education or in related field; outstanding evidence of
>scholarship and excellent achievement in service, teaching, and
>research. Experience working in urban setting, experience with
>diversity and technology issues in social studies education.
>
>Georgia State University is an urban institution, is an equal
>opportunity institution, and equal opportunity/affirmative action
>employer.
>
>Each of these five positions requires candidates to be actively
>engaged in productive scholarship, be exemplary teachers, and be
>committed to service in urban settings.
>
>Applications are being accepted immediately; Send letter of
>application, official transcripts, vita, and three letters of
>recommendation to:
>
>Ms Mimi Morgan, Dean's Office
>College of Education, Georgia State University University Plaza,
>Atlanta GA 30303-3083
>
>Phone: 404-651-2580
>FAX: 404-651-2555
>
>e-mail inquiries: edumrm@panther.gsu.edu
>
>Application review process will continue until positions are
>filled.
>
>-------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:56:19 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY
Message-ID: <9711032056.AA72692@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Gambia-L,
I hope that some of you will find this interesting.....
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
*************************************************************************
AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE WEB SITE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY
-- Bridges communications gap for African and Global mobile phone and
telecomms enthusiasts
************************************************************************
African Cellular Resource (ACR), the hugely popular South African-based
Internet Web site dedicated to cellular and telecommunications in Africa,
has launched a unique live Telecommunications and Cellular Chatroom
facility on the site.
ACR -- at Web address http://www.cellular.co.za -- has been a huge success
since it's inception in April this year, with over 620,000 hits recorded.
While the site is aimed primarily at cellular users and telecommunications
in Africa, it's strong, complementary global cellular component has
attracted recurrent visitors from around the world.
The new ACR Chatroom facility now allows enthusiasts and professionals
from
around the world to easily communicate with one another in real time on
specific cellular and telecommunications issues from one convenient,
contextually-relevant location.
The Web site has almost doubled in size since it's inception, with over
300
pages now accessible. It is updated daily to keep pace with the frenetic
growth of the IT, cellular and telecommunications sectors. The ACR site is
considered as one of the most comprehensive of it's kind in the world and
certainly the most comprehensive site covering the African region.
Visitors can view an extensive compilation of the specifications and
pictures of the latest GSM cellphones available. Visitors to the ACR site
can also access a listing of a number of secret cellphone functions
designed to enhance their cellphone usage. With the new Chatroom facility,
visitors wanting advice on functions and features can now call on a large
body of surfers to the ACR site for their live input.
The site also boasts a large "Mobile Office" section, a detailed and
updated list of the world's cellular networks, including extensive details
of the world's cellular standards and packet radio networks.
A large hyper-linked Glossary section provides information on a wide range
of cellular, computing and telecommunications issues. There is also an
updated New Products and Services section, with a number world-first
launches of GSM-related products.
The African Cellular Resource can be found at http://www.cellular.co.za .
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 16:08:39 -0500
From: "H. Jared" <globexinc@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: moe@smtp1.erols.com, jallow@smtp1.erols.com
Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity
Message-ID: <345E3D57.480@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Brother Habib,
>
> I thank you for the educative response that you provided. I am also glad
> that you didn't take it personal. My families back home have many "Narr"
> friends and business associates and I wouldn't want to put that friendship
> in jeopardy.
>
> I will wait and see if any other members will comment on the last question
> of the message:
>
> > > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about
> > > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both
> > > economically and socially?
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> ============================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Moe
You have truely shown that one can discuss openly without makeing it
personal.
No why should I take it otherwise.
Because one person from an ethnic group (for example) gives a bad check
does not mean all the members of that group are check bouncers.
Daddy Njie also was very observant in bringing out another very
important observation which is that tere is a distinct difference
between the Original Lebanese settlers and the recent ones that came
from other trouble countries like Sierra leone or Liberia for strictly
financial greed and confort. Unlike the first settlers these JJC's do
not know the relations built by the older folks and just bought their
way into the Gambian businesses hurting even the previously settled ones
by some of their corrupt practices.BUT Daddy Njie you have to remember
it takes two to tango. If the local Gambians in the customs or in
certain fields of business did not ask for bribary outright or reject
the offers the new Lebanese jjc's the whole issue of corruption will not
have gone as far as it did. No I definately take no offense and I am one
of the victims of this type of corruption that drove me back to the USA
after trying to do an honest project with the wells program within the
Agriculture dept.
Yes they are a close kin community but this sort of stereo typing has
been on all sides in every country. It is up to us to try and change it.
Slow but sure we will get there if we take it POSITIVELY.
peace
Habib
fyi
ps Mr Darboe was in the Washington metro area this weekend also.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 17:30:26 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cute joke
Message-ID: <9711032230.AB56070@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
A doctor, a civil engineer, and a computer scientist were arguing
about what was the oldest profession in the world. The doctor remarked
"Well, in the Bible it says that God created Eve from a rib taken from
Adam. This clearly required surgery so I can rightly claim that mine
is the oldest profession in the world."
The civil engineer interrupted and said "But even earlier in the book
of Genesis, it states that God created the order of the heavens and
the earth from out of the chaos. This was the first and certainly the
most spectacular application of civil engineering. Therefore, fair
doctor, you are wrong; mine is the oldest profession
in the world."
The computer scientist leaned back in his chair, smiled, and said
confidently, "Ah, but who do you think created the chaos?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Nov 1997 14:50:39 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY
Message-ID: <9711031950.AA35532@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Gambia-L,
Maybe this will interest some of you....
>**************************************************************************
> AFRICAN CELLULAR RESOURCE WEB SITE LAUNCHES LIVE CHATROOM FACILITY
> -- Bridges communications gap for African and Global mobile phone and
> telecomms enthusiasts
>**************************************************************************
>
> African Cellular Resource (ACR), the hugely popular South African-based
> Internet Web site dedicated to cellular and telecommunications in Africa,
> has launched a unique live Telecommunications and Cellular Chatroom
> facility on the site.
>
> ACR -- at Web address http://www.cellular.co.za -- has been a huge success
> since it's inception in April this year, with over 620,000 hits recorded.
> While the site is aimed primarily at cellular users and telecommunications
> in Africa, it's strong, complementary global cellular component has
> attracted recurrent visitors from around the world.
>
> The new ACR Chatroom facility now allows enthusiasts and professionals from
> around the world to easily communicate with one another in real time on
> specific cellular and telecommunications issues from one convenient,
> contextually-relevant location.
>
> The Web site has almost doubled in size since it's inception, with over 300
> pages now accessible. It is updated daily to keep pace with the frenetic
> growth of the IT, cellular and telecommunications sectors. The ACR site is
> considered as one of the most comprehensive of it's kind in the world and
> certainly the most comprehensive site covering the African region.
>
> Visitors can view an extensive compilation of the specifications and
> pictures of the latest GSM cellphones available. Visitors to the ACR site
> can also access a listing of a number of secret cellphone functions
> designed to enhance their cellphone usage. With the new Chatroom facility,
> visitors wanting advice on functions and features can now call on a large
> body of surfers to the ACR site for their live input.
>
> The site also boasts a large "Mobile Office" section, a detailed and
> updated list of the world's cellular networks, including extensive details
> of the world's cellular standards and packet radio networks.
>
> A large hyper-linked Glossary section provides information on a wide range
> of cellular, computing and telecommunications issues. There is also an
> updated New Products and Services section, with a number world-first
> launches of GSM-related products.
>
> The African Cellular Resource can be found at http://www.cellular.co.za .
==========================================================================
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 03 Nov 1997 23:11:44 -0500
From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
Message-ID: <345EA080.3852@iglou.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Moe,
Thanks for the briefing. You could't have done it better. May Allah, the
guidance, guide our leaders in their leadership towards what is best for
the Gambia (amen).
GOD BLESS!!
Pa-Mambuna, Lexington
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 00:21:53 -0500
From: "hamza mohammed" <hamza@mail.wdn.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Aminata Y. Sallah - New Member
Message-ID: <01bce8e1$d989bea0$240bfccd@wg.wdn.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="----=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
------=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hello Everyone,=20
I am quite excited at the prospect of Gambians having a forum to discuss =
matters that are relevant to us. I have been observing the "traffic" =
so far and it has been interesting. I have just returned from a long =
summer vacation in the Gambia and I am suffering from "homesickness", it =
was therefore a pleasant surprise to find this Bantaba.
- Amie
------=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0
Content-Type: text/html;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD W3 HTML//EN">
<HTML>
<HEAD>
<META content=3Dtext/html;charset=3Diso-8859-1 =
http-equiv=3DContent-Type>
<META content=3D'"MSHTML 4.71.1712.3"' name=3DGENERATOR>
</HEAD>
<BODY bgColor=3D#ffffff>
<DIV><FONT color=3D#000000 size=3D2>Hello Everyone, </FONT></DIV>
<DIV><FONT color=3D#000000 size=3D2>I am quite excited at the prospect =
of Gambians=20
having a forum to discuss matters that are relevant to us. I =
have=20
been observing the "traffic" so far and it has been=20
interesting. I have just returned from a long summer =
vacation in the=20
Gambia and I am suffering from "homesickness", it was =
therefore a=20
pleasant surprise to find this Bantaba.</FONT></DIV>
<DIV><FONT color=3D#000000=20
size=3D2> &nbs=
p; =
; =
&=
nbsp; =20
- Amie</FONT></DIV></BODY></HTML>
------=_NextPart_000_0014_01BCE8B7.F0B3B6A0--
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 14:12:48 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
Message-ID: <01BCE94F.39EDB860@ddci.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCE94F.39EDB860"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCE94F.39EDB860
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.Jallow!
That was great! Thank you so much for a job well done.
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Modou Jallow [SMTP:mjallow@st6000.sct.edu]
Sent: 03 NIE, 1418 09:56 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta
Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:
> Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at
> Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job
> on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the
> event.
> GOD BLESS!!
Hello Folks!
I was away from my computer throughout the whole weekend and that's why I
coudn't respond to Pa-Mambuna's request earlier. Yes, I attended Mr.
Darboe's meeting, not as a UDP member or supporter, but because it was
held only 5 minutes away from my home. I think I will do some members
grave injustice if I do not share what transpired at the gathering.
Before I get "flamed" on this, please, understand that I have no
connection with either the UPD or the APRC, and the following information
is only a recollection of Mr. Darboe's speech which I intend to share with
those Gambia-Lers who are interested. Since I am also at work at present,
I will try to make it as brief as possible.
Thank you.
Regards
Moe S. Jallow
===========================================================================
Despite the late arrival of most of the attendees, Mr. Darboe's meeting
went very smoothly considering the short notice that was given. I would
estimate that a little over a hundred people showed up despite the heavy
rain that was poured intermittently outdoors.
After the introduction and opening speech by Mr. Kebba Jallow of Atlanta,
the audience was asked to watch a video that would give an idea of what
chairman Darboe was going to talk about. Before his speech though, the
chairman emphasized "this gathering is neither a UDP nor a political
gathering". Rather, it was intended to show all concerned Gambians what
has (and still is) transpired in the Gambia before and after the
elections. The 20 minute video show provided some horrible insights about
the alleged beatings of some UDP supporters during the campaign for
election. The victims were interviewed in English (and some Mandinka) in
which they told horror stories about how they were arrested (by the NIA),
detained, starved and tortured with "host pipe" beatings, evidenced by the
wounds and black markings on their backs and other body parts. In some
cases, even some women were part of the brutalized victims, and that was
enough to enlighten the audience about the brutality that took place
during the election period.
Chairman Darboe's opening statement went on to describe the Jammeh's
regime as a "gang of thieves and bandits", whose presence in the Gambia is
crippling the very society they seem to be representing. He reiterated
that the main objective of the UDP party and its supporters was to
"isolate" and "cripple" the APRC regime. Not only was the UDP party given
insufficient time (only 2 weeks) before the elections, they were also
subjected to dangerous and hostile attacks at their rallys and meetings
according to him. He stated that he and his supporters were attacked,
beaten, jailed and their mail and fax mail were tampered with while their
telephones were tapped constantly. However, he boasted the party's
overwhelming achievement of 35% of the registered voters despite the
persecution they were subjected to.
On cultural binding and tribal unity, Mr. Darboe accused president Jammeh
and his followers of dividing the country and causing enemity, especially
between the Jolas and Mandinkas, that the gambia was never known for
before.
On the issue of corruption and scandalous activities, he accused the
Jammeh regime of unfaithfulness towards the Gambian people. He
specifically questioned the Gambia-Taiwan connection and also where the
governement was getting the funds that were being embezzled by the Jammeh
regime. He also mentioned the alleged "drug" ship that was captured in the
coast of Mauritania, whose contents was supposedly soy beans from
Cambodia, and whose detination was addressed to none other than the
ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia (He said that he can prove it too).
He further accused the Jammeh regime of illegal activities in the form
drug trafficking and trade that has overwhelmingly tainted the name of the
Gambia and its people throughout the world. It has become quite a usual
routine for Gambians to be detained at airports for no reason other than
being suspects of drug trafficking activities. On the case of the
Malian-Gambian Babanding Sissoho, Mr. Darboe stated that the Gambian
people were at a loss as to how he obtained his diplomatic status
(passport) and what he intended with the two helicopters he was to take
back to the Gambia from the United States. The chairman stated that the
Jammeh regime has refused to "withdraw" Mr. Sissoho's diplomatic passport
and would not give any explanation to that effect.
On the issue of extragant and fruitless expenditures chairman Darboe
attacked the APRC regime for mistakenly calling "national development"
the "erecting of buildings" and calling it development. He specifically
mentioned the $1.5 million ARCH, the $10 million (1 story) airpport
terminal and the $6.5 million farafenni hospital. In the case of the ARCH,
he said that it has no developmental value, hence it was a waste of
resources. Instead an Islamic school could have been erected there since
portion of the ARCH is on the ground that is used as a prayer ground. In
this way, the tradition of the place could have been continued. As far as
the airport terminal is concerned, Mr. Darboe stated that the government
didn't do the necessary statisctics and projections to find out a lower
price for that project. He jokingly said that a $10 million dollar
building even in New York City will look like a $10 million dollar storey
building and not just a 1 story building covered with glass. The project,
according to him, could have been completed with a mere $4 - $5 million
dollars. He stated that not the two most important things in the country,
Agriculture and health care has received the magnitude of $10 million
dollars. Finally, on the Farafenni hospital, he said that Farafenni didn't
need a $6.5 million dollar hospital when there are the MRC, Farafenni
health center and Farafenni district hospital. And certainly, NOT when the
RVH in Banjul is dying from the lack of medical personnel and supplies,
and even the simplest medical precription is not available in the hospital
and must be purchased in a pharmacy ouside the hospital. He also said that
the Cuban doctors are NOT qualified doctors!
Other extravagant issues, according to the chairman, involves how the
president purchased 22 new vehicles and utility vehicles for about
$255,000 dollars and gave it to the military and the NIA. President Jammeh
told them the money for the purchase of the vehicles "is not from the
world bank, is not from the IMF, but IT IS FROM MY BANK". Mr. Darbo said
that the money may have come from kickbacks, the treasury and/or foreign
donations that the president just decided to personalize. The chairman
further accused president Jammeh of using Gambia's money to hire private
airplanes when travelling abroad. For the 3 day OAU summit in Zimbabwe
earlier this year, for example, the president paid a total of 720,000 (I'm
not sure if this dalasis or US dollars) to charter a private plane. Mr.
Darboe said that during the Jawara days, it was not uncommon for president
Jawara to call Abdou Diouf or other African leaders to try to "hitch a
flight" with them. He said "that kind of money could have been used by
some women in Kantora and their gardens."
With his last words, the chairman said "It has become common for many
Gambians to have ONLY 1 meal a day", and that "a country is bound to go
bankrupt with these kinds of extravagancy and corruption".
Please, note that these are just the main points. The meeting lasted for
approximately 3 hours and the audience was allocated 30 minutes to ask
questions. Contrary to president Jawara's visit, Mr. Darboe was well
received and his address was heard without interruptions of the "booing
and name-calling" kind.
Thank you for reading.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 19:26:18 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'Gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: This Madness In Africa [Editorial]
Message-ID: <01BCE957.92C76960@ddci.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
-----Original Message-----
From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:latir@earthlink.net]
Sent: 04 NIE, 1418 01:39 O
To: Bush List
Subject: This Madness In Africa [Editorial]
This Madness In Africa [Editorial]
Accra (Ghanaian Independent, October 31, 1997) - So Dennis Sassou=20
Whose leg is France pulling=20
in supporting Nguesso after his most undemocratic entry into=20
Brazzaville?
[BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH] =20
France is not trying to pull anybody's legs.France is a country that =
knows where its national interest lies.If the Editor of Ghana's =
INDEPENDENT thinks that France's foreign policy in Africa is conducted =
with any morality on its mind beyond France's national interest ,then =
maybe this Editor should wake up! And why blame France anyway? As long =
as we have demented black leaders who would do anything and accept =
anything just to get hold of power, some powerful foreigners will always =
be willing to support them so that during their reign our natural =
resources could be used to subsidize their high standards of living back =
home.In Western Political Culture,you must uphold the highest possible =
moral standards when dealing with the affairs of your own people,the =
people that live within the national territory for which you work;as for =
the Strangers,you have to be selective in your dealings with them:if =
being moral serves your national interest,you get moral,but otherwise =
you will have to do anything to serve the interest of your people and =
nation,overtly or covertly,and if that means black people killing each =
other like dogs in the streets of BrazzaVille, so be it!
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 12:36:29 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The STATISTICS corner (fwd)
Message-ID: <9711041736.AA71646@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
***Estimates for January 1, 1989***
Metropolitan areas Population public safety
Murders per 100,000 people
(manslaughter included)
================== ========== ========================
1. Cape Town, South
Africa 2.425.000 64.7
2. Cairo, Egypt 11.000.000 56.4
3. Alexandria, Egypt 3.640.000 49.3
4. Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil 10.975.000 36.6
5. Manila, Philippines 9.200.000 30.5
6. Mexico City, Mexico 19.400.000 27.6
7. Sao Paulo, Brazil 17.200.000 26.0
8. Tijuana, Mexico 700.000 24.4
9. Casablanca,
Morocco 2.900.000 23.6
10. Bogota, Colombia 4.640.000 21.1
11. Maimi-Ft.
Lauderdale, USA 3.325.000 20.8
12. Detroit, USA 4.400.000 20.2
13. Johannesburg,
South Africa 4.600.000 19.8
14. Detroit-Windsor,
USA & Canada 4.550.000 19.2
15. Recife, Brazil 2.875.000 19.0
16. Dallas-Ft. Worth,
USA 3.625.000 18.5
17. Boston, USA 4.085.000 17.8
18. Belo Horizonte,
Brazil 3.340.000 16.1
19. Washington, D.C.,
USA 3.550.000 14.8
20. San Diego-Tijuana,
USA & Mexico 2.720.000 13.6
21. Atlanta, USA 2.500.000 13.1
22. New York, USA 17.400.000 12.8
----------------
Source: CITIES - Life in the world's 100 largest metropolitan
areas, Department of Publications, Statistical appendix,
Population crisis Committee, 1120 19th Street, N.W.
Suite 550, Washington, D.C. 20036-3605, USA
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 13:12:36 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Amnesty Secretary General of S/Leone in hiding
Message-ID: <9711041812.AA66916@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Amnesty International Gen. Secretary in Hiding
The General Secretary of Amnesty International in Sierra Leone, Mr. Isaac
Lappia, is currently in hiding. This is a result of an attack by soldiers
on his residence at 62 Regent Road, Lumley last Saturday. The house was
completely looted. Fortunately for Mr. Lappia, he was not at home when the
attack took place. His brothers, Moses and Peter, who were found in the
house were, however, not so lucky. They were severely beaten by the
soldiers and taken to an unknown destination. It is believed the reason
for the attack on Mr. Lappia's residence is the fact that the AFRC has
been very unhappy about the reports he is sending out about human rights
violations.
------------------
Courtesy SL Web
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 15:20:11 -0500 (EST)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, papaf@iastate.edu, jacka@einstein.franklin.edu
Cc: munyaradzi.1@osu.edu
Subject: ** Job opportunity in South Africa *** (fwd)
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19971104151840.3017e5c0@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>
>---------- Forwarded message ----------
>
>Forwarded message:
>>From kwacieni@fas.harvard.edu Sun Nov 2 15:56:50 1997
>Date: Sun, 2 Nov 1997 15:56:42 -0500 (EST)
>From: Kaniaru Wacieni <kwacieni@fas.harvard.edu>
>To: cmadu@lynx.dac.neu.edu
>cc: kwacieni@fas.harvard.edu, lcasanova@brynmawr.edu,
> africans-list@fas.harvard.edu, africans@mit.edu
>Subject: ** Job opportunity in South Africa ***
>Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.971102152009.19937B-100000@login4.fas.harvard.edu>
>MIME-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
>
> 2 November, 1997
>Dear Friends:
> I am writing to inform you of a very exciting job opportunity in
>my office in South Africa. I am working for Bain & Company South Africa
>in Johannesburg and am currently identifying interested and motivated
>indidividuals to interview for a permanent position.
> My name is Taziona Chaponda, from Malawi. I went to high school
>at Waterford Kamhlaba in Swaziland and then proceeded to Harvard
>Universtiy where I did a B.A. in economics. On graduation in June 1997, I
>received a very attractive offer to work with Bain & Company as an
>Associate Consultant in their Johannesburg office. I gladly accepted the
>offer and have been working there for just over a month as I spent the
>summer vacation in Boston. I have been in Boston over the past
>two weeks attending a company world-wide training program at Cape Cod and
>thought that I should use this opportunity to inform people of our
>recruiting efforts.
> Bain & Company is a prestigous global management consulting firm
>with its headquarters in Boston and many offices around the world
>including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. In South Africa, we
>work as business consultants both for the public and private sectors. The
>nature of our work is very challenging but also very rewarding - both in
>terms of the extensive skills one learns and also financially.
> If you are interested in learning more about Bain & Company South
>Africa or in applying for a position either as an Associate Consulant (for
>candidates with a first degree) or as a Consultant (for candidates with an
>MBA or a comparable advanced degree) please feel free to drop me a line
>at taziona.chaponda@bain.com or fax your resume, a transcript, and a
>cover letter to 27-11-880 3326. Be sure that your fax cover page clearly
>indicates my name so that your resume receives the attention it deserves.
>Also be certain to include your email address as this will be the primary
>means of communication in the early stages.
>
>I hope you will consider Bain & Company South Africa as an option and send
>me your resume, latest transcript, and a cover letter.
>
> Kind Regards,
>
> Taziona G. Chaponda
> Associate Consultant
> Bain & Company South Africa, Inc.
>
>PS: You may also mail your resume and transcript to:
> Taziona Chaponda
> Dunkeld Gardens
> 17 Kent Road, Dunkeld West
> Johannesburg 2196
> SOUTH AFRICA
>
> (tel. 27-83- 326 9655 )
>
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 17:58:27 -0500 (EST)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: on the move
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971104175300.3233A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As
such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope
to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had
directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please
accept my apologies.
Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.
In peace,
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Nov 1997 06:34:31 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: on the move
Message-ID: <01bce8d2$8fcd3da0$a12185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
LatJor!
All the best in your new location,but we hope and expect to
hear from you as soon as are settled in DC.
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Wednesday, November 05, 1997 7:55 AM
Subject: on the move
>Greetings:
>I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As
>such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope
>to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had
>directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please
>accept my apologies.
>
>Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.
>
>In peace,
>LatJor
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 05 Nov 1997 15:34:11 +0000
From: Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19971105153411.006cff98@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi G-lers!
Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to share
with list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it a
try myself:-
Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.
BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.
-----------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------
FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.
Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix of
emotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. The
demise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Who
was this shy unassuming character?
A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense of
right and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and a family-centred
man.
It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like most
African intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up with life
and had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extended
family needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override the
demands of the pen.
During my long standing association with him spanning over thirty
years(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and Crab
Island respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities, sharpness
of wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much by
way of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his world
outlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.
I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Kee made
in the past two decades and these are:-
a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:
Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society in
their denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up to
the expectations of his society.
Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values and
trappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitate
therefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following his
acquiescence.
Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against the backdrop
of the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the African countries
gaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying to
rediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from Casley
Hayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but a
few. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and most
fashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.
Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability that
they may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee for
his strong sense of his own individual.
While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering good
old-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and a meticulous
sense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconciling
this potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.
The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emerging
petty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.
b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and Master Silla(h)
in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insisted upon
spelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in direct
contravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditory
perceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibed
these ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.
Try these:
- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?
- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.
- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.
- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?
- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) to
indicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?
Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.
For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You may
applaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us with
some food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away by the
tide? I sincerely hope not.
In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in The
Gambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn from
his death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weep
not for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. His
legacy lives on.
Jaraama Kee.
----------------------------E---N---D-----------------------------------------
THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!
Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 10:01:31 -0500 (EST)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tribute to KEEKOTOO MAANE (Fwd.)
Message-ID: <199711051501.KAA20888@acmez.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List Members,
The tribute to Mr. Kekoto Maane was rather refreshing.... It is rather
jarring that the Gambia was and is in the state it is because people like
Mr. Maane were never given the chance to make it better........
Raye
**************************************************************
* Raye Sosseh *
* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *
* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *
* email: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu *
* *
* Quote *
* ----- *
* "If at first you succeed, don't take any more stupid *
* chances. *
* *
* Unknown *
**************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 11:25:21 -0500 (EST)
From: Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Reply to "Give a book" (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.94.971105111000.25298B-100000@morpheus.cis.yale.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Folks,
I was out of town for the past ten days or so. I had to go
back to Dakar for an important staff meeting. Time to scan through the 322
messages I found waiting for me, read some, and I will respond to some of
them.
Meanwhile, here is a private message I got from a friend, comenting on
the idea of a Give A Book campaign. As you will see, he is actually
currently involved in something similar. And he has given me permission to
forward the message below to Gambia-l.
His name is Aliou Jobe.
Could the list managers subscribe Aliou to Gambia-l?
Here is his address: Tokunor@worldnet.att.net
Thanks a lot!
Cheers,
Ebrima Sall.
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 23 Oct 1997 22:29:49 -0700
From: Alieu Jobe <Tokunor@worldnet.att.net>
To: ebrima.sall@yale.edu
Subject: Reply to "Give a book"
Hi Ebou:
Sorry for the late reply. I come home very late after soccer games &
supervising the students on their "Homecoming rally".
I think that I did talk to u b4 about "Project Gambia" which I created
last year in the school I teach. The objective is helping Gambian schools
& students in The Gambia with school materials.
This is a book drive including other school supplies. I've sent in august
this year 137 boxes of books(3000+ on all subjects for all levels), pens,
pencils, notebooks, chalk, paper, binders, etc. These materials have
arrived & are normally undergoing distribution. I give talks everywhere
plus schools around & I organized walk-a-thon. I raised over $2000 which
helped me send all the materials I collected. I'II tell u more on the
"Project" which is a continous one.
Your idea is good .One thing I got to say to u is to go ahead & whoever
helps is OK. NEVER DEPEND ON ANYONE or u'll risk to be let down.
I'll reply in detail later...
Your Bro.,
Cliff
(Aliou Jobe).
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 5 Nov 1997 11:33:31 -0500 (EST)
From: Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.94.971105113225.25298C-100000@morpheus.cis.yale.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sat, 1 Nov 1997 12:27:00 -0500 (EST)
From: Lisa M Aubrey <aubrey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu>
To: Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>, Jaygbay@aol.com
Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)
Know anyone interested in these fellowhips?
lisa
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 16:02:51 -0600 (CST)
From: pinderhughes dianne m <dpinderh@ux1.cso.uiuc.edu>
To: National Con of Black Political Scientists <ncobps@ncat.edu>
Cc: Ethnicity Race <race-pol@acadcomp.cmp.ilstu.edu>
Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES (fwd)
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 14:16:46 -0500
From: Yvette M. Huet-Hudson <YMHUET@UNCCVM.UNCC.EDU>
To: FFF@UNCCVM.UNCC.EDU
Subject: FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES
> Christian M. Fuersich
> International Migration Program
> Social Science Research Council
> 810 Seventh Ave. 31st floor
> New York, NY 10019
> telephone: 212-377-2700, ext. 604
> fax: 212-377-2727
> email: fuersich@ssrc.org.
>
> _______________________________________________________________
> 1998-99 FELLOWSHIPS FOR THE STUDY OF INTERNATIONAL MIGRATION
> TO THE UNITED STATES
> The Program on International Migration of the Social Science Research
> Council announces fellowship competitions for the study of immigration
> to the United States. With funds from the Andrew W. Mellon
> Foundation, the program offers fellowships for dissertation and
> postdoctoral research and for participation in a minority summer
> dissertation workshop.
> The goal of the International Migration Program is to foster
> innovative research that will advance theoretical understandings of
> the origins of immigration to the United States, the processes of
> migration and settlement, and the outcomes for both immigrants and
> native-born Americans. Proposals to research one or more of the
> following themes are encouraged, although the research need not be
> limited to the topics outlined:
> 1 International migration: causes, processes, and types. What are
> the factors and processes that cause international migration and
> determine the types of immigrants and refugees who come to the United
> States? By what processes do migrants arrive in the United States and
> how do these processes affect who migrates and how they adapt to
> living in a new society? What are the origins and impacts of ongoing
> transnational ties that link migrants to both their home and host
> societies.
> 2 Economic contexts, processes, and transformations. What are the
> different modes by which immigrants integrate into the U.S. economy
> and what factors shape these processes? How does the economic
> integration of immigrants affect native-born Americans and existing
> economic structures and processes? How and why are immigrants'
> economic activities and outcomes similar to or different from those of
> native-born Americans?
> 3 Sociocultural contexts, processes, and transformations. How does
> migration alter gender, family, community, and other social groupings
> and identities of both immigrants and native-born Americans? What
> impacts do immigrants and native-born Americans have upon one
> another's racial, ethnic, and class identities and how do they affect
> intergroup relations? How do answers to these questions change when
> considering the children of immigrants?
> 4 Political contexts, processes, and transformations. How do the
> different legal, cultural, social, and economic backgrounds of
> immigrants affect their differing rates of naturalization and
> political participation? How does migration alter immigrants' and
> native-born Americans' notions of nationality, citizenship, political
> responsibility and participation in political processes? What impact
> do immigrants have on the identities, alliances, and activities of
> native-born American political constituencies?
> Applicants must make explicit in their proposals the theoretical
> contributions that their research can make in interpreting U.S.
> immigration. Applicants are strongly encouraged to develop the
> theoretical aspects of their research by adopting comparative
> international and/or historical perspectives that consider the
> relevant experiences of other countries and time periods. Applicants
> are also encouraged to adopt cross-disciplinary theoretical and
> methodological approaches to research and analysis.
> DISSERTATION FELLOWSHIPS
> Approximately seven one-year fellowships will be awarded in to support
> full-time doctoral dissertation research. The award will be a stipend
> of $12,000 and up to $3,000 in research expenses. Applicants who do
> not expect to finish their research by the end of the one-year
> fellowship must explain how they plan to complete the portion of their
> research that is not funded. Applicants must be U.S. citizens,
> permanent residents, or international students at U.S. institutions,
> who are matriculated in social science doctoral programs (including
> history). Applicants must have their proposals approved by their
> dissertation committees and must complete all course work and exams
> before the fellowships begin. The funded research project must begin
> within four months of the award.
> POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWSHIPS
> Approximately five one-year fellowships will be awarded to individual
> scholars. Fellowships will be available only to scholars who have
> earned their Ph.D within the seven years prior to June 1, 1998. The
> maximum amount to be awarded is $20,000. Funds can be used for
> research expenses and salary, and may be spent over a period of 12
> months, with the expectation that awardees will engage in full-time
> research for at least six of those months. Applicants who do not
> intend to finish their research by the end of the one-year fellowship
> must explain how they plan to complete the portion of their research
> that is not funded. Applicants are encouraged to seek supplemental
> funds from other sources to complete their budgets, but the SSRC
> reserves the right to reduce its award should the total funds raised
> exceed the project's budget. The research proposed should result in
> publication. Applicants must hold a Ph.D. or its equivalent in one of
> the social sciences (including history) or in an allied professional
> field before June 1, 1998. The funded research project should begin
> within four months of the award. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or
> permanent residents, or international scholars who are affiliated with
> a U.S. academic or research institution during the time of the award.
> MINORITY SUMMER
> DISSERTATION WORKSHOP
> The International Migration Program will offer an intensive training
> to students of minority backgrounds in developing dissertation and
> funding proposals. The training for ten to fifteen students will
> take place in a seminar setting with leading scholars in the field.
> The workshop will meet in two sessions (two weeks and one week) during
> the summer of 1998 on a university campus. Participants will work on
> refining research topics, designing research methods, and preparing
> research and funding proposals. The International Migration Program
> will pay transportation, room and board, and other participation
> costs, as well as a stipend for workshop participants. To be
> eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who
> are of African, Latino, Asian, Pacific Island, or Native American
> ancestry. Applicants must be graduate students who are matriculated
> in doctoral programs in the social sciences (including history), have
> taken course work related to international migration, have completed
> their first year of graduate study, and have developed a preliminary
> research focus for their dissertations.
>
> APPLICATION RECEIPT DEADLINE
> January 9, 1998 (4:30 p.m.)
> ANNOUNCEMENT OF AWARDS
> End of April 1998
> For further information & application materials, please contact:
> International Migration Program
> Social Science Research Council
> 810 Seventh Avenue
> New York NY 10019 USA
> 212 377-2700 ext. 604 telephone
> 212 377-2727 fax
> migration@ssrc.org email
> http://www.ssrc.org web
> The Program especially encourages applications from members of
> minority racial, ethnic, and nationality groups, and women.
> In the administration of its programs, the Social Science Research
> Council does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed,
> disability, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, race,
> gender, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws.
>
Yvette M. Huet-Hudson, Ph.D.
Associate Professor
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Dept. Biology
9201 University City Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28223
Office: 704-547-2880
Fax: 704-547-3128
****Please note new e-mail address: ymhuet@email.uncc.edu****
Thanks Mr.Gibba for the Fwd.And keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
Regards Basss!
>Hi G-lers!
>
>Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to share
>with list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it
a
>try myself:-
>
>Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.
>
>BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.
>-----------------------------------------------------
>-----------------------------------------------------
>
>FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.
>
>Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix of
>emotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. The
>demise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Who
>was this shy unassuming character?
>
>A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense of
>right and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and a
family-centred
>man.
>
>It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like most
>African intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up with
life
>and had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extended
>family needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override the
>demands of the pen.
>
>During my long standing association with him spanning over thirty
>years(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and Crab
>Island respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities,
sharpness
>of wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much by
>way of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his world
>outlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.
>
>I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Kee
made
>in the past two decades and these are:-
>
>a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:
>Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society in
>their denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up to
>the expectations of his society.
>
>Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values and
>trappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitate
>therefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following his
>acquiescence.
>
>Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against the
backdrop
>of the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the African
countries
>gaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying to
>rediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from Casley
>Hayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but a
>few. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and most
>fashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.
>
>Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability that
>they may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee for
>his strong sense of his own individual.
>
>While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering good
>old-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and a
meticulous
>sense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconciling
>this potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.
>
>The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emerging
>petty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.
>
>b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and Master
Silla(h)
>in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insisted
upon
>spelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in direct
>contravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditory
>perceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibed
>these ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.
>
>Try these:
>- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?
>- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.
>- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.
>- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?
>- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) to
>indicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?
>Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.
>
>For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You may
>applaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us with
>some food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away by
the
>tide? I sincerely hope not.
>
>In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in The
>Gambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn from
>his death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weep
>not for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. His
>legacy lives on.
>
>Jaraama Kee.
>
>----------------------------E---N---D--------------------------------------
---
>
>THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!
>
>Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )
>
>
>
Now that we have got someone on the list who has practical experience of
actually sending books and distributing them in the Gambia,maybe the
Education Committe (those of them in the U.S.) should start actually
contacting Instituitions that may be willing to donate books,stationeries
and used computers.What each and everyone of us must remember is that unless
someone decides to sacrifice some of his/her time,energy and even money,none
of the fantastic ideas we have discussed here will ever have the chance of
being translated into something that would make a difference in the Gambia.
And keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
>Hi Folks,
>
>I was out of town for the past ten days or so. I had to go
>back to Dakar for an important staff meeting. Time to scan through the 322
>messages I found waiting for me, read some, and I will respond to some of
>them.
>
>Meanwhile, here is a private message I got from a friend, comenting on
>the idea of a Give A Book campaign. As you will see, he is actually
>currently involved in something similar. And he has given me permission to
>forward the message below to Gambia-l.
>
>His name is Aliou Jobe.
>
>Could the list managers subscribe Aliou to Gambia-l?
>
>Here is his address: Tokunor@worldnet.att.net
>
>Thanks a lot!
>
>Cheers,
>
>Ebrima Sall.
>
>
>Hi Ebou:
>Sorry for the late reply. I come home very late after soccer games &
>supervising the students on their "Homecoming rally".
>I think that I did talk to u b4 about "Project Gambia" which I created
>last year in the school I teach. The objective is helping Gambian schools
>& students in The Gambia with school materials.
>This is a book drive including other school supplies. I've sent in august
>this year 137 boxes of books(3000+ on all subjects for all levels), pens,
>pencils, notebooks, chalk, paper, binders, etc. These materials have
>arrived & are normally undergoing distribution. I give talks everywhere
>plus schools around & I organized walk-a-thon. I raised over $2000 which
>helped me send all the materials I collected. I'II tell u more on the
>"Project" which is a continous one.
>Your idea is good .One thing I got to say to u is to go ahead & whoever
>helps is OK. NEVER DEPEND ON ANYONE or u'll risk to be let down.
>I'll reply in detail later...
>Your Bro.,
>Cliff
>(Aliou Jobe).
>
>
Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:
>
> LatJor!
> All the best in your new location,but we hope and expect to
> hear from you as soon as are settled in DC.
>
> Regards Basss!
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Date: Wednesday, November 05, 1997 7:55 AM
> Subject: on the move
>
> >Greetings:
> >I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As
> >such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope
> >to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had
> >directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please
> >accept my apologies.
> >
> >Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.
> >
> >In peace,
> >LatJor
> >
> >
LatJor
Please contact me when you get to DC
Habib
hghanim@erols.com
Gabriel Ndow wrote:
>
> Greetings:
> I wish to inform the list of my relocating to the D.C. area. As
> such I will be temporarily unsubscribing from the list. I hope
> to rejoin the bantaba in the near future. To those who had
> directed inquiries to me and did not receive a response, please
> accept my apologies.
>
> Sarian, can you please remove me from the Bush list also.
>
> In peace,
> LatJor
Mr Ndow
pls call me when you come to DC
Habib
Hi List Managers!
Please add Alagie Babou Njie to the list. His e-mail address is:
babounjie@hotmail.com. Thanks.
Buharry.
Hello Gambia-Lers,
I wonder what your reaction to the following article might be. I will
reserve my comments for later.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
***********************************************************************
Tuesday, November 4, 1997 Published at 15:05 GMT
Still the Dark Continent?
The BBC West Africa correspondent, Elizabeth Blunt, based in Abidjan, Cote
D'Ivoire reflects on Africa at 40.
Go back forty years, to 1957, and Ghana was just regaining its
independence, the first of the new black African nations to re-emerge from
the period of colonial rule. But go back another forty, to 1917, and that
colonial rule had barely reached some parts of West Africa. We are now
getting very close to the point when parts of West Africa will have been
independent for longer than they were ever colonised, and when people
there will finally be able to see the colonial period as just a passing
phase in their history, and no longer the single defining experience, the
cause of everything which came after.
Yet the region was profoundly perhaps permanently - marked by those
colonial years. The old colonial boundaries, for instance, those arbitrary
lines drawn on a map at the Berlin conference, have stuck. The countries
they created have taken on a reality, developed a nationalist spirit.
People speak of their neighbours as "typically Nigerian", or "just like a
Guinean." Cross one of those arbitrary borders, and there is at once a
distinct change of tone and style, even where tribal groups overlap the
frontier. Gambians are different from Senegalese, Ivorians from the
Ghanaians to the east and the Liberians to the West, even though many of
them talk the same language.
Maintaining colonial boundaries, once seriously worried about, is no
longer an issue. Forty years on there seems no immediate likelihood that
the map will change. This region of African was also more than any other
deeply affected by the rivalries between the colonial powers. The divide
between the English speaking and French speaking countries still lingers.
At the everyday level, French speaking countries take three-hour lunch
breaks, and even the ricketiest of street corner stalls sells French bread
for breakfast. Barristers in their English speaking neighbours swelter
under white wigs in steamy tropical court rooms. More seriously, the
English-French divide has split the region into two camps in virtually
every serious political argument of the past forty years.
But that divide is starting, very slowly, to be eroded. In terms of the
language itself, English is winning, just as it is everywhere in the
world, and for the same reasons it is the language of international
business, of Hollywood movies, of the internet and the computer age. But
the former French colonies have a common currency and a degree of economic
integration which other countries envy. That currency, the cfa franc, has
held its value as others plummeted, and is now on its way to becoming the
single currency of the region. There are Guinean francs and Gambian
dalasis, but in both countries shopkeepers are just as happy perhaps even
happier to accept cfa francs. Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony,
has just joined the franc zone, and traders all over the region do a lot
of their business in cfa.
The cfa franc has been a huge benefit to those countries which use it,
giving them monetary stability, and easy access to foreign exchange. But
it does raise the question of how independent West Africa really is, even
forty years on. The franc zone is run by the French treasury, and the cfa
franc, with its fixed parity, is really a form of French franc in
disguise. And ex-French colonies still have much closer ties to the former
colonial power than other countries in Africa. In nineteen-seventy-seven,
when Ghana was celebrating twenty years of existence, the battle cry among
radicals was that Africa had achieved political but not yet economic
independence. That is just as true now as it was then, but today, in the
age of global business, it seems beside the point. The Asian Tigers, which
have lifted themselves out of poverty, have done it by knitting themselves
into the fabric of the world economy. The pursuit of independence and
self-sufficiency as an economic goal now looks like a dead end.
Today what worries Africa is not lack of independence, but fears that it
is being left to its own devices while the rest of the world goes about
its business. Asian countries are booming, and becoming full partners in
the world economy, so are parts of the former Soviet Union. Africa risks
being left on the sidelines. You can read newspapers and watch television
in the United States and most parts of Europe for days on end without
Africa ever being mentioned. If West Africa broke off from the rest of the
continent, and fell into the Atlantic Ocean, apart from the French
government and a few chocoholics, would the rest of the world even notice?
When the world does sit up and take notice, it is still all too likely to
be as a result of wars and other crises American marines airlifting
foreigners out of Sierra Leone; French troops evacuating Brazzeville. The
latest international initiative for Africa plans by the United States,
France and Britain to strengthen the peacekeeping capacities of African
armies, shows a degree of interest in the continent, but also a desire to
shift the burden of international fire-fighting to the countries of the
region.
But at least the United States in recent months has been showing more
interest. President Clinton has declared that Africa will be the continent
of the twenty-first century. No one here is quite certain what that means,
but they hope that in another forty years at least, they will be full
players, not just spectators in the world's affairs.
----------------------------
Courtesy BBC World Service
All,
Alagie Babou Njie has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in
your intro to gambia-l.
regards,
sarian
> Hi List Managers!
> Please add Alagie Babou Njie to the list. His e-mail address is:
> babounjie@hotmail.com. Thanks.
> Buharry.
Hi,
My name is Seedy Kanyi, alias Kachi. I was born in Bakau more than two
and half decades ago. I am currently reading Economics at the
International Islamic University, Malaysia. My interest in Economics is
'Economic Development'.
My hobbies are weght-lifting, reading and travelling.
Thanks.
Please could you add a friend of mine to the list:His name is Lang
Conteh (lha7muko@kyamk.fi)
Thanks
Bye,Alieu
Fellow Gambians,
Let's take a few moment and ponder over this matter and talk over it.
Where does the African Continent stand in this era of globalization
especially in the context of Economic Development, which is seen as the
'fruit' of globalization? Is Africa moving up or moving down or stagnant
in this process?
As the trend in economic relationship shows, direct investment and
portfolio investment are the phenomena in vogue, but Africa still
depends largely on foreign aid, which is controversial and sometimes
seen as anti-development.
This is just my opinion. Let's have a session on this issue, which I
think is quite eye-opening.
Thank you
Seedy Kanyi
Concerning the most recent article on The Gambia:
Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya Jammeh off lightly?, in: Review of
African Political Economy (ROAPE), No. 72, P. 265-276
Moe asked on Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04: Where can one obtain a copy?
Good question. Since I am a student I know how to find this journal
(it’s British) in my university library in Bielefeld. Try and check the
next big library in your area, they should have it, since ROAPE is one
of the most important scientific journals on African Politics. I do
think ROAPE exists as a www-page but I am not sure if you can get an
online-version of the article there. Wiseman works at the Department of
Politics, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU
>Bass wrote on Sun, 2 Nov 1997 22:50:
>Jobst, I tried hard but could not understand what you are trying to
say.So,if you
>don't mind,could you explain! Regards Basss!
I’m very sorry Bass. I wrote this short comment in a way that those that
have read the article already would understand. That wasn’t fair, I’m
sorry. What I mean was that although I like Wisemans article and I think
that there is a lot of thruth in it, there was one point which I thought
was wrong.
Wiseman wrote (page 268):
„In the presidential elections of late September 1996 Yahya Jammeh
standing as the candidate of the ...APRC...was declared to have won with
56% of the votes against 35% going to his main challenger, human rights
lawyer Ousainou Darboe, standing for the very recently created United
Democtratic Party (UDP) who took refuge in the Senegalese embassy on
election day because of fears for his personal safety. As with the 1985
Liberian election described by Kandeh there is also an unofficial leaked
version of the Gambian results which point to a defeat for Jammeh“
I think this last sentence is completely incorrect. The pre-election (!)
period was surely rigged in a lot of ways, but I think the voting and
counting procedure and the election results were not. I myself was an
international observer by that time, I travelled and observer the
elections throughout Western Division, I observed the counting at
Brikama college and I took part at the joint meeting of all other
observers the following day and heard what they had to say. The election
process itself was ok (ofcourse there were some minor incedents during
the polling but they couldn’t have changed the overall outcome! And I
think that most Gambians in fact voted for Jammeh for different
reasons). And I don’t remember that there was an unofficial version of
the election results leaking out at all.
So what Wiseman did in his article was unethical in a way because he
wrote something of which he himself probably knows that it is untrue.
And he did it just for the sake of manipulating the opinion of the
international community. That’s my opinion. But please see for yourself!
>Moe wrote: Please, explain why it is "in disadvantage of Jammeh". Why
are you surprised?
Well as I explained above te election where not in disadvantage of
Jammeh. I was suprised that Wiseman was asserting they were. And I was
suprised about Mr. Wiseman being so „unwise“ as to publish some
(politically motivated) rumors instead of restricting himself to the
facts which support a strong critique of Jammehs regime on their own.
I hope many of you will be inspired to read Wisemans’ 1997 article. And
discuss it in this forum.
By the way there was another Article a yaer ago:
Wiseman, John A., 1996, Military rule in the Gambia: an interim
assesment, in: Third World Quarterly, Vol. 17, No. 5, pp 917-940
Peace Jobst
Dear list- managers.
could any one add brother sillah conateh to Gambia-l
thank you
gassamaba
Dear list-managers
could anyone add brother Sillah Conateh to Gambia-L
<sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
thank you
gassamaba
>
> How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes
about > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the
country > both economically and socially?
>*********************************************************************
My dear fellow g-lers, especially MOE, DADDY NJIE, and HABIB
allow me to add my bureii ak butut to this discussion.
There are however, a couple of things which i saw in
DADDY and HABIB'S responses which i would first like to comment
on.....
First of all, i agree with habibs response to what daddy
said about these Narrs (BEIRUT OR LEBANESE) contributing largely
to the corruption in our land. We definitely have to take
responsiblity for it. i understand that one can take a job which
does not pay much in the way of a salary, and with a family to take
care of, one might be very tempted to take advantage of any
opportunity to boost one's earnings.but would this justify the
acceptance of bribery or it's outright demand? to those who
say that everybody else would be doing it if they don't, i
would say hey, just be honest to yourself. if you took a job,
make sure you do it to the best of your ability. and i do not
think the best of your ability would include taking bribes. don't be
short-sighted. think of the very children you may be trying to
provide for. just make your own diffirence, it might not change
much right there and then, but it will eventually.
**********************************************************************
>.... or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods...........
>Si jama,
>Daddy njie.
daddy, is there any way i can get you to elaborate on this?
you can send it to my private e-mail at JAGNEN@HOTMAIL.COM
I WAS a little surprised to see this because i remember
reading in my AMERICAN GOVERNMENT class last semester about how
the Koreans were mistreated during the 2nd world-war (OR korean
war?), and how they were put in concentration camps in or
around chicago. were these the same people you were talking
about in black neighborhoods, or would it be some new koreans
who came over to america recently? The people who were
mistreated were "AMERICAN-KOREANS" and it was solely because of
there descent or origin. i will rummage through my boxes to
re-acquint myself with the facts , by the time i get your
response i hope.
**********************************************************************
and now i address myself to the original question by Moe of
how these groups have influenced the shaping of our ideas and
attitudes about ourselves and how their presence has helped the
country socially and economically.
i will mostly be speaking from my personal experience and view.
i don,t know how much of it i can tie into this question. to
proceed, i have grown up with hearing a lot of people adding "narr"
to my last name "jagne" - "jagnenarr". noone would ever mistake me
for a narr-ganarr or narr-beirut, so i don't know how much of a narr
i am. as long as i can remember, there has always been a
"bittiqie-narr" across the street or around the corner. it took me a
while to realize that not all "bittiqs" were owned by narrs. i had
a closer interaction with the narr-ganarrs when i was moved from
lamin village to stay with my maternal grand -parents in
Njawara. there was only one major narr's shop which, apart from my
grandfather's shop, served the village. all the small canteens
around came there for supplies. i can however, remember my mum
telling me that this has not always been so. i remember her
telling me that Njawara used to be a big business center ran
mostly by some narri-lebanese. toubab tourists used to come
there on some boats. i remember her telling me about MIISU and
GEORGI-NARR and their parents. miisu and georgi (the only two i
can remember) she said, were raised right alongside themselves.
they used to be play-mates when they were little. they had
however, all moved to banjul and i later discovered when i was
in high school, that they owned many of the supermarkets and
shops in banjul. it will be safe for me to say that miisu and
georgi are as much a people of njawara as anybodyelse. that,s
where they were born and raised. growing up in njawara, i can
remember them coming around during certain events like
naming-ceremonies, marriages, wrestling events "lamba", and during
tobaski. there are to this day, some kids in njawara, who were
anmed after miisu and georgi. they must have intergrated well
into the njawara community unlike their narr-ganarr counterparts.
apart from ALI KHADRA, with whom i attented saint
augustine's high, i do not have much of personal experience or
relationship with the narr-lebanese or beirut. even Ali was well
intergrated within the gambia. he was as much of a gambian as
any of us
back to the narr ganarrs of njawara. they pretty much
kept to themselves and their bittiqs. they maintained their
identity and remained distinct. i think this helped them a lot
to run their business ventures. there were many well stocked
narr shops everywhere i have lived in the gambia, but i have
hardly seen any of them buy compounds, drive cars, or dress
up. it is just as hard to see a gambian own a shop, and not
have a compound, a car, and nice clothes. would this lack of
extra expenses have helped these gambian retail shop owners from
"falling"?
i will stop here for now......it is getting lenghty, and i do
have to go to class.
ALPHA ROBINSON: i have read your response and it is in a
special file. i will re-orient (educate?) myself on PDOIS AND
FOROYAA in the very near future. but i stil maintain my positon
that credit should have been give where it was due, ie untill
i should find anything with pdois and foroyaa to teach me
otherwise.
*****it is always a great day.. it will be despite rain or
sleet, snow or thunderstorms. we will always smile.*****
yo' all be happy and blessed.
NNNNJJAAAGGGAA. J.
All,
Lang Conteh & Sillah Conateh have been added to our list. Welcome guys and
please send in your intros to gambia-l.
regards,
sarian
>4) Jobs/Assistantships
>
> a) Job: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist, University of
>Minnesota
>
> c) Job: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education Tenure
>track, beginning September 1998. Washington University
>
>4)Jobs/Assistantships
>
>a) Job: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist, University of Minnesota
>
>A message received via Dr. Sam J. Traina:
>
> Position: Assistant Professor-Water Quality Specialist This is a
>twelve-month tenure track, faculty position located at the University of
>Minnesota, West Central Experiment Station (WCES) at Morris, Minnesota with
>tenure in the Department of Soil, Water, and Climate (SWC), College of
>Agricultural, Food, and Environmental Sciences. The appointee will be
>responsible to the Heads of WCES and SWC.
> Background: WCES is located 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis/St.
>Paul in Morris, a rural community with a population of 5600. The mission of
>WCES is to provide leadership in the generation and dissemination of
>research-based knowledge that addresses agricultural and rural issues. WCES
>research priorities are oriented to solving problems through
>interdisciplinary programs emphasizing the areas of forage based livestock
>and row crop systems and their water quality implications. Sustainability of
>agriculture and rural communities requires environmentally sound water and
>soil management techniques that are profitable and socially acceptable.
>Phosphorus and biochemical oxygen demanding materials lost to surface water
>from animal manure's, crop residues, fertilizer, and soil are currently of
>particular importance.
> Responsibilities: Research: Provide leadership in developing
>environmentally sound cropping and grazing systems with emphasis on water
>quality. Collaboration with St. Paul based faculty as well as researchers at
>other branch stations in Minnesota, in the adjacent states of North Dakota
>and South Dakota, and at the USDA-ARS laboratories at Morris and St. Paul is
>expected.
> Outreach: Participate in the planning, development, and
>implementation of water quality educational programs dealing with
>agricultural cropping and grazing systems in cooperation with other
>scientists and staff of the University of Minnesota Extension Service.
> Qualifications: Minimum Qualifications: A Ph.D. in Soil Science,
>Soil and Water Engineering, Environmental Sciences, or a closely related
>field with an emphasis in water quality. Skills in both written and oral
>communication with scientific and agricultural audiences.
> Desired Experience: Research experience and course work in cropping
>systems with an emphasis in transport of contaminants through and across
>landscapes; demonstrated ability to acquire grants and provide research
>leadership; experience in interdisciplinary and collaborative research
>efforts; established record in communications in scientific and agricultural
>settings.
>Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience and
>qualifications. Fringe benefits including retirement; group life, health,
>dental, and disability insurance; and sabbatical and quarter leave programs.
>Applications: Include a letter of intent, course work transcripts, current
>resume, and a one-page summary of career goals in the context of the
>position. Also identify three references (name, address, e-mail, fax and
>telephone numbers). Send application material by December 30, 1997 to: Dr.
>John F. Moncrief, Chair Search and Screen Committee, West Central Experiment
>Station, University of Minnesota, PO Box 471, State Hwy 329, Morris, MN
>56267. phone: 320-589-1711 e-mail: moncrief@soils.umn.edu, fax:
>320-589-4870. The University of Minnesota is committed to the policy that
>all persons shall have equal access to its programs, facilities, and
>employment without regard to race, color, or religion, national origin sex,
>age, marital status, disability, public assistance status, veterans status,
>or sexual orientation.
>
>
>
>c) Job: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education Tenure track,
>beginning September 1998. Washington University
>
>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:
>
> Position/Salary: Assistant Professor, Biology and Science Education
>Tenure track, beginning September 1998. Salary $35440 (step 17).
>Qualifications: Ph.D. in biological science. Evidence for the potential to
>contribute successfully in teaching, research, and service to both Biology
>and Science Education.
> Responsibilities: Teach in the introductory sequence for biology
>majors, courses in the biological area of expertise, and elementary and
>secondary methods and curriculum courses in the science education
>curriculum. Maintain an active research program in biology, involving
>advanced undergraduate and graduate (MS) students, and seek extramural funding.
> Department: The Biology Department has 17 faculty, and degree
>programs in Cellular & Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Botany, Ecology,
>Marine Biology, Secondary Teaching, and Zoology. The department shares
>administrative responsibility with Chemistry, Geology, Physics, and the
>College of Education for the Science Education program.
> University: Western Washington University is a public, four-year,
>comprehensive university with competitive admissions, approximately I 1,000
>students, and a strong emphasis on the liberal arts and sciences.
> Location: The university is located in Bellingham, a city of 55,000.
>Situated between Seattle and Vancouver, B. C. on the shores of Bellingham
>Bay in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, a region of abundant forests,
>wetlands, rivers, and takes. Supporting resources include study sites
>representing the rich diversity of Northwest Washington habitats, and a
>marine center about one hour from campus. The location offers easy access to
>major research libraries.
> Application: Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae; concise
>statements of interests and accomplishments in both teaching and research; a
>transcript or list of science and science education coursework; the names,
>addresses. phone numbers, and e-mail addresses of four reference to: Rich
>Fonda, Chair, Biology Department, MS-9160, Western Washington University,
>Bellingham, WA 98225. Phone (360) 650-3992; (WA ST TTY RELAY
>#1-800-8336388); FAX (360) 650-3148; e-mail fonda@biol.wwu.edu further
>information at http://www.wwu.edu/-biology.html
> We will begin reviewing applications on 26 Nov 97, and the position
>will remain open until filled. Western Washington University is an equal
>opportunity/affirmative action employer. We are working toward building a
>culturally diverse, broadly trained faculty and staff. Women, minorities,
>persons with disabilities, Vietnam-era veterans, and disabled veterans are
>encouraged to apply. Persons with disabilities needing assistance in the
>application process may call 360-650-3306 (TTYlVoice). For the hearing
>impaired, call Washington State TTY Relay Service (WSTRS) 800-833-6388.
NJAGA JAGNE wrote:
>
> >
> > How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes
> about > ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the
> country > both economically and socially?
> >*********************************************************************
>
> My dear fellow g-lers, especially MOE, DADDY NJIE, and HABIB
> allow me to add my bureii ak butut to this discussion.
> There are however, a couple of things which i saw in
> DADDY and HABIB'S responses which i would first like to comment
> on.....
> First of all, i agree with habibs response to what daddy
> said about these Narrs (BEIRUT OR LEBANESE) contributing largely
> to the corruption in our land. We definitely have to take
> responsiblity for it. i understand that one can take a job which
> does not pay much in the way of a salary, and with a family to take
> care of, one might be very tempted to take advantage of any
> opportunity to boost one's earnings.but would this justify the
> acceptance of bribery or it's outright demand? to those who
> say that everybody else would be doing it if they don't, i
> would say hey, just be honest to yourself. if you took a job,
> make sure you do it to the best of your ability. and i do not
> think the best of your ability would include taking bribes. don't be
> short-sighted. think of the very children you may be trying to
> provide for. just make your own diffirence, it might not change
> much right there and then, but it will eventually.
> **********************************************************************
> >.... or the Koreans in African American neighborhoods...........
> >Si jama,
> >Daddy njie.
>
> daddy, is there any way i can get you to elaborate on this?
> you can send it to my private e-mail at JAGNEN@HOTMAIL.COM
> I WAS a little surprised to see this because i remember
> reading in my AMERICAN GOVERNMENT class last semester about how
> the Koreans were mistreated during the 2nd world-war (OR korean
> war?), and how they were put in concentration camps in or
> around chicago. were these the same people you were talking
> about in black neighborhoods, or would it be some new koreans
> who came over to america recently? The people who were
> mistreated were "AMERICAN-KOREANS" and it was solely because of
> there descent or origin. i will rummage through my boxes to
> re-acquint myself with the facts , by the time i get your
> response i hope.
> **********************************************************************
> and now i address myself to the original question by Moe of
> how these groups have influenced the shaping of our ideas and
> attitudes about ourselves and how their presence has helped the
> country socially and economically.
> i will mostly be speaking from my personal experience and view.
> i don,t know how much of it i can tie into this question. to
> proceed, i have grown up with hearing a lot of people adding "narr"
> to my last name "jagne" - "jagnenarr". noone would ever mistake me
> for a narr-ganarr or narr-beirut, so i don't know how much of a narr
> i am. as long as i can remember, there has always been a
> "bittiqie-narr" across the street or around the corner. it took me a
> while to realize that not all "bittiqs" were owned by narrs. i had
> a closer interaction with the narr-ganarrs when i was moved from
> lamin village to stay with my maternal grand -parents in
> Njawara. there was only one major narr's shop which, apart from my
> grandfather's shop, served the village. all the small canteens
> around came there for supplies. i can however, remember my mum
> telling me that this has not always been so. i remember her
> telling me that Njawara used to be a big business center ran
> mostly by some narri-lebanese. toubab tourists used to come
> there on some boats. i remember her telling me about MIISU and
> GEORGI-NARR and their parents. miisu and georgi (the only two i
> can remember) she said, were raised right alongside themselves.
> they used to be play-mates when they were little. they had
> however, all moved to banjul and i later discovered when i was
> in high school, that they owned many of the supermarkets and
> shops in banjul. it will be safe for me to say that miisu and
> georgi are as much a people of njawara as anybodyelse. that,s
> where they were born and raised. growing up in njawara, i can
> remember them coming around during certain events like
> naming-ceremonies, marriages, wrestling events "lamba", and during
> tobaski. there are to this day, some kids in njawara, who were
> anmed after miisu and georgi. they must have intergrated well
> into the njawara community unlike their narr-ganarr counterparts.
> apart from ALI KHADRA, with whom i attented saint
> augustine's high, i do not have much of personal experience or
> relationship with the narr-lebanese or beirut. even Ali was well
> intergrated within the gambia. he was as much of a gambian as
> any of us
> back to the narr ganarrs of njawara. they pretty much
> kept to themselves and their bittiqs. they maintained their
> identity and remained distinct. i think this helped them a lot
> to run their business ventures. there were many well stocked
> narr shops everywhere i have lived in the gambia, but i have
> hardly seen any of them buy compounds, drive cars, or dress
> up. it is just as hard to see a gambian own a shop, and not
> have a compound, a car, and nice clothes. would this lack of
> extra expenses have helped these gambian retail shop owners from
> "falling"?
>
> i will stop here for now......it is getting lenghty, and i do
> have to go to class.
>
> ALPHA ROBINSON: i have read your response and it is in a
> special file. i will re-orient (educate?) myself on PDOIS AND
> FOROYAA in the very near future. but i stil maintain my positon
> that credit should have been give where it was due, ie untill
> i should find anything with pdois and foroyaa to teach me
> otherwise.
>
>
> *****it is always a great day.. it will be despite rain or
> sleet, snow or thunderstorms. we will always smile.*****
> yo' all be happy and blessed.
> NNNNJJAAAGGGAA. J.
>
> ______________________________________________________
njagga,
your reply speaks for itself.
What I mentioned to Moe was that it takes TWO to tango.-meaning the
persons accepting the bribes and the ones giving it. I have asked many
people especially the Lebanese businessmen about this in privacy and
almost all the time it was mentioned that many times they were forced to
give bribes to the local Gambians who demand it before any services can
be legally accomplished example the customs dept-- if you do not give
bribies to the officers who inturn take care of their junior staff and
the laborers YOUR GOODS will not get cleared or delayed for unspecified
reasons. It is wrong to ask (demand)for a DUKU and also wrong to give
one except in appreciation of sombobdy's good services.
On Daddy's Njie's suggestions on the Korean in Black neighborhoods,
I beg to differ a little.
Although they(Koreans) overcharge or exploit the African American
communities ,they are atleast there to interact. NONE of us even want to
be near the bad neighbourhoods example here in DC -SouthEast- so these
Koreans take a risk and also get the most out of it for themselves.
Just a viewpoint or the other side of the coin.
On how certain groups influence the shaping of ideas and attitudes
-- The Akus originally from Freetown Sierra Leone definately affected a
lot of us - Some of us the Ndongo boys teased the Aku pikins who did not
want to fight back or resented them as Gurmets who got all the
government jobs during the colonial days because their names were
familial to the British masters,
Plese do not take it personal as Moe said . Again let's look at the
positive side for the future and leave the past where it belongs -the
past.
peace
Habib
List managers,
Kindly add Alieu Jobe to the list. Here is his address:
Aliou Jobe <Tokunor@worldnet.att.net>
Thanks a lot.
Cheers,
Ebrima.
Hi Folks,
Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the
upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16
November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).
I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,
Amadou, you will be going too...
Best,
Ebrima Sall.
In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:
<< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in
total chaos.
Dear Daddy Njie,
I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree
that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.
Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave. I
will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing if
all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out
for the move.
Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they
want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern
that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.
These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so
why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to them,
thier families and their means of making money.
I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in
Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if
they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.
In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"
MOMODOU JAGANA
List Managers!
Could you please help? Here is a forwarded message from Kabir Njie:
Thanks,
Abdou Oujimai
Mr.Jagana!
You are absolutely correct in saying that the Narrs
are free to go or not to go in the event of trouble.But when we the owners
of the country are discussing the destiny of our nation,we cannot treat
with respect those who come to us only during the 'nice' times but head for
Yundum as soon as they smell touble in the horizon.That is why we want to
make a distinction between those who are with us in both the good and the
bad times from those who never care about what happens to us as long as they
can get what they want and in whatever manner possible.The available
resources in the Gambia is so limited and the population so swollen compared
to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack of
care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity to
prosper there.That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very
,very important.
Regards Bassss!
>In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:
>
><< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in
> total chaos.
>
>Dear Daddy Njie,
>
>I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree
>that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.
>
>Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave.
I
>will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing
if
>all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out
>for the move.
>
>Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they
>want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern
>that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.
>
>These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so
>why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to
them,
>thier families and their means of making money.
>
>I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in
>Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if
>they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.
>
>In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"
>
>
>MOMODOU JAGANA
>
>
>
>
Ebrima Sall wrote:
>
> Hi Folks,
>
> Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the
> upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16
> November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).
>
> I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,
> Amadou, you will be going too...
>
> Best,
>
> Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??
Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 03:51:54 PST
From: "Babou Njie" <babounjie@hotmail.com>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: subscribe gam-l
I am gambian residing in stockholm and my name is ALHAGIE BABOU
NJIE,I was born in Banjul at 21 Glouster street.
regards AL BABOU.
MJagana@AOL.COM wrote:
>
> In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:
>
> << Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in
> total chaos.
>
> Dear Daddy Njie,
>
> I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I agree
> that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.
>
> Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leave. I
> will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thing if
> all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt out
> for the move.
>
> Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if they
> want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in pattern
> that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.
>
> These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years so
> why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to them,
> thier families and their means of making money.
>
> I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars in
> Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you if
> they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.
>
> In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"
>
> MOMODOU JAGANAWell said Momodou
just to reiterate on this point. One of my good friends from Freetown
Ismail Jallow told me of how his family and many Fula stores were looted
and physically attacked by solders supporting the illegal government in
Sierra Leone. All the main stores of Lebanese and locals were destroyed
and robbed . Why would anyone put their families through this turmoil??
On the subject of corruption
Here is a true but sad story from a Lebanese businessman . He was
threatened by some GUC meter readers that if he did not give them cash
for a reduced electric/water reading they will not only cut his electric
supply but also turn him in for tampering with his meter even though he
did not do anything wrong. For fear of not having electricity for his
family and avoidance of the Police he paid them and guess what he also
got another conection from the live lines as a bonus for cooperating with
the "boys" result his utility bills went down by 90 % and the boys came
to collect each month with the same threats. Who lost? the Gambian public
revenues in the end!!!
I personally blame all parties to this but realistically if you /we were
in his shoes and have small children and food in the refregeratos etc
what would you do ? It is easy to say turn the boys in when the whole
team planned how to nail you down if you do so.!!
Bassss pls help
Habib
BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:
> =
> Mr.Jagana!
> You are absolutely correct in saying that the Nar=
rs
> are free to go or not to go in the event of trouble.But when we the owner=
s
> of the country are discussing the destiny of our nation,we cannot treat
> with respect those who come to us only during the 'nice' times but head f=
or
> Yundum as soon as they smell touble in the horizon.That is why we want to=
> make a distinction between those who are with us in both the good and the=
> bad times from those who never care about what happens to us as long as t=
hey
> can get what they want and in whatever manner possible.The available
> resources in the Gambia is so limited and the population so swollen compa=
red
> to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack o=
f
> care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity t=
o
> prosper there.That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very=
> ,very important.
> =
> Regards Bassss!
> -----Original Message-----
> From: MJagana@aol.com <MJagana@aol.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Date: 07/=D1=CC=C8/1418 01:01 =E3
> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity
> =
> >In a message dated 97-11-03 23:30:13 EST, you write:
> >
> ><< Most of them will move on if Gambia was to be in
> > total chaos.
> >
> >Dear Daddy Njie,
> >
> >I am writing in regards to youe opinoin you voiced about the narrs, I ag=
ree
> >that most of them will move on if The Gambia was to be in total chaos.
> >
> >Well I think the have the right to choose where to stay and when to leav=
e.
> I
> >will not blame them if they move away from chaos. I can tell you one thi=
ng
> if
> >all of us had a chance to move away from unceassary I think we will opt =
out
> >for the move.
> >
> >Also this should be a piont leaders in Africa should take in mind, if th=
ey
> >want a stable and growing country they should not cause or lead in patte=
rn
> >that will lead to a sytematic distruction of a nation.
> >
> >These people ( narrs ) have exprienced a lot of hardship over the years =
so
> >why the hell will they want to stay in an area that is not peaceful to
> them,
> >thier families and their means of making money.
> >
> >I am a Sarahullay and a lot of my people have lost millions of dollars i=
n
> >Sierra Leone, Liberia just to name a few countries, and I will bet you i=
f
> >they had the Narr connections they will also run before the chaos.
> >
> >In summary the Jollof people also say " BAA KEN JAAAMA LA BUGA"
> >
> >
> >MOMODOU JAGANA
> >
> >
> >
> >I agree with you one hundere percent Basss. That is why in a previuos =
reply I made the distinction between the jjcees and the earlier settlers =
who were there for good and bad times.
Habib
Hello members,
Just to say thank you for giving me the
opportunity to become a bember of this important group. My name is
Bakebba Camara, I was born in Jokadou Karantaba, a small village just
in the North Bank Division. Iam currently studying (BA) Marketing at
the University of Greenwich in London UK.
I think this is a very good idea that Gambians are well aware of each
other, both nationally and internationally. Technology has now given
us the chance to discuss matters that are related to our national
development. We should be proud of this small country and make it a
better place to live, which I believe we are responsible as far as
nationality is concern. Gambia could be better than this! but to
whose leadership? this remain a difficult question to average
citizens.
I hope we all do well what ever ambition we have in the future. Its
time to act together and think like workers rather than followers.
Best wishes to all
B.Camara.
can you please add Abdoulie Darboe to yhe list. His
e.mail address is Adarboe@bambi.accu.nccu.edu
I apologize if this has already been sent to the list before....
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
--------------------------------------------------------------------
The Rockefeller Foundation is once again offering a program for
African scholars, the "Africa Dissertation Internship Awards" (ADIA).
ADIA provides funding for dissertation field research in sub-Saharan
Africa. Citizens of sub-Saharan African nations enrolled in doctoral
programs in the United States and Canada are eligible. Priority is
given to research on economic development in the areas of agriculture,
environment, education, health, life sciences, population and the
humanities. The hope of the foundation is that the program will help
create a generation of Africans better prepared to contribute
effectively to development objectives in their home countries.
If you have further questions, or need application materials, please
contact:
Ann R. Trotter
ADIA Program Coordinator
The Rockefeller Foundation
440 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10018-2702
(212) 869-8500
fax (212) 764-3468
The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately. Below is an excerpt
from a Reuters report that degenerates all the humanity in us. Hey, how
about all of the Nigerians that were convicted of a massive credit card
fraud scheme? The Nigerians said they moved into the credit card fraud
business because the drug dealing business got too violent. How about the
Nigerian mafia operating all over the DC area? Just as though all these
allegations are not enough, here they come again....
Have we lost all our humanity?
HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes
Reuters reported that...
Nigerian police have arrested 50
prostitutes on their way to Ukraine
and broken a syndicate that was
exporting women, a local
newspaper reported Thursday.
Prostitution is rife in some parts of
Nigeria and impoverished families
have been known to sell their few
possessions to try and get a
favoured daughter to Europe who
can then send back money to them.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Mr Jagana with all due respect I think you have failed to understand my
point when I stated that "most of the Lebanese will flee if Gambia
happens to be in chaos". I strongly believe in my conviction with
regards to this matter because we have seen it happened time and time
again in Africa. This is a consistent pattern that Gambia should not fall
Victim to. We are a very sociable and inclusive society, but our biggest
problem as Giambians is that we are very naive or as our elders will say
we love to "Maslaah". I will wecome anybody be it Lebanese, Jews or even
Europeans who are willing to pitch in towards the national development of
my Beloveth Country, but I will never tolerate people that do not care
about me I think relationships should be reciprocal and if we look at our
relationship with the new wave of Lebanese immigrants it has
been nothing but exploitive. I understand the fact that the Lebanese have
the right to relocate or live anyhwere they wish to , but they
do not have the right to take advantage of others. I have been to many
super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being
sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of
those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. CFAO
super market has been operating in the Gambia for too long and I have
never heard of an incident were they have imported expired food in to the
country therefore why can't other Super market chains do the same.
I do not believe in the politics of division, but I believe in mutual
coexistence and I don't think that is whats happening in our country. I
don't have a problem with the old settlers because most of them have
diluted in the melting pot of main stream Gambian society and a case in
point will be the Tabans or the Eids. Once again I hope that my comments
are not offensive to anyone and if so I sincerely appologize.
Si jama,
Daddy Njie.
**********************************************
** Until the lions have their own historian,**
** the tale of the hunt will always **
** glorify the hunter. **
** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **
** Daddy Njie **
**********************************************
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Bass
>to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack =
of
>care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity =
to
How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?
the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, =
but rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group =
(arbitrarily defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the =
whole group out (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism =
(groupism) or am I wrong?
Jorn
Commit
The Gambia
Is this GOOD love...or BAD luck? You be the judge....
Luck betrayed a "loving" couple Thursday, when a truck they had sneaked
under for amorous relations rolled over them, leaving both gravely
injured, according to police.
It appears the young couple, who were not identified, had hidden under a
tractor-trailer truck, believing they had found the perfect place for
their private passions.
But the pair became so engrossed by their love-making, that they failed to
notice when the driver set the vehicle in motion, and were dragged for
several yards. The pair was taken by the truck's driver to a nearby
hospital.
---------------------------
Source: nardonet
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is
defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not normally
considered as racism or groupism.The injustice in racism is that it blames
people for the way they look,something nobody can do anything about.But of
course all of us know how to change the way we do things when the people we
deal with don't approve.The yardstick we apply on gambians is even
stricter.Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the
gambia,ask what has happened to those Gambians who had been engaged in such
practices during the FaFa Jawara era.The Gambia we are envisaging is a fair
country but which must not be taken for granted by either by gambians or
Non-Gambians.
Regards
Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: jgr@commit.gm <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: 08/ÑÌÈ/1418 02:14 Õ
Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Bass
>to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack of
>care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity to
How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?
the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, but
rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group (arbitrarily
defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the whole group out
(or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism (groupism) or am I
wrong?
Jorn
Commit
The Gambia
Speaking about the present Sierra Leone Armed Forces,
" THEIR EFFECTIVENESS IS IN ANY CASE EQUIVALENT TO TITS ON A BULL -
DECORATIVE BUT WITHOUT FUNCTION"
- ROD
On the same note, did you hear that both the Liberia's Charles Taylor and
the Sierra Leone Junta have voiced their disapproval and wants the ECOMOG
forces out of their countries. If big brother, NIGERIA gives in to their
demands, I wonder what would happen to ECOMOG and ECOWAS in general. Other
West African countries would likely do the same in the future. Imagine
what could happen then.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Mr. Jobst, you wrote:
>
> Concerning the most recent article on The Gambia:
>
> Wiseman, John A., 1997, Letting Yahya Jammeh off lightly?, in: Review of
> African Political Economy (ROAPE), No. 72, P. 265-276
>
> Moe asked on Mon, 3 Nov 1997 15:04: Where can one obtain a copy?
>
> Good question. Since I am a student I know how to find this journal
> (it’s British) in my university library in Bielefeld. Try and check the
> next big library in your area, they should have it, since ROAPE is one
> of the most important scientific journals on African Politics. I do
> think ROAPE exists as a www-page but I am not sure if you can get an
> online-version of the article there. Wiseman works at the Department of
> Politics, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 7RU
Mr. Jobst, Thank you for your response. I did a search with YAHOO for
ROAPE and it found 24 matches. Unfortunately and surprisingly, there was
no link to a web site for ROAPE. I found most of the articles very
interesting though. In particular, there is an article entitled
UNDERSTANDING AFRICAN POLITICS by CHRIS ALLEN that I found very educative.
If you have a web browser, you can point to:
http://www.ed.ac.uk/~cha/1995ART.html
I will be on the look out for the article you mentioned above.
Thanks again.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Read this sentence:
FINISHED FILES ARE THE RE-
SULT OF YEARS OF SCIENTIF-
IC STUDY COMBINED WITH
THE EXPERIENCE OF YEARS.
Now count aloud the F's in that sentence. Count them ONLY ONCE. Do
not go back and count them again. see below
ANSWER:
There are six F's in the sentence. One of the average intelligence
finds three of them. If you spotted four, you're above average. If you
got five, you can turn up your nose at most anybody. If you caught
six, you are a genius. There is no catch. Most people forget the OFs.
The human brain tends to see them as "Vs" instead of "Fs."
HOW SMART WERE YOU?
Write Back And Let me Know.
BE HONEST!!!!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Hi!
I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised
me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point
or Observer) after Shyben Madi=B4s death that he was born in The Gambia i=
n
1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don=B4t know how many years his
parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were
born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many
Gambians=B4 parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,
Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian
citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the
"Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a
hundred years is a long time. Thanks.
Buharry.
Buharry, you wrote:
>
> Hi!
> I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised me
> a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point or
> Observer) after Shyben Madi's death that he was born in The Gambia in
> 1890 (if I can correctly remember).
Tom, how about that? I guess my original assumption below turned out to be
off the mark. Oh well...
My original assumption:
> Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not
> present
> in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am
> specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part
> of the Gambian society.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Hi Ebrima and any gambia-lers coming to the conference:
I live in Columbus, Ohio. I'm not sure that I will make it to the conference
but I do know that our african student association is hosting a cultural
night (Nov 15)for the conference participants and I will be there to help
out with that. Give me a call when you get into town @ 614/457-7153.
By the way, do you still have the conference info and registration packet in
the electronic form. If you do, please e-mail it to me. I need it for a
friend. thanks.
Si jamaa,
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
At 06:07 PM 11/6/97 -0500, you wrote:
>Hi Folks,
>
>Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the
>upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16
>November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).
>
>I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,
>Amadou, you will be going too...
>
>Best,
>
>Ebrima Sall.
>
>----------------------------
>N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
ESGP/ Dept. of Food, Agric., & Biol., Engineering
The Ohio State University
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
614/292-1406 (W)
njie.1@osu.edu
Hi Cliff,
Hope you are well.
I am finally going to Washington for the weekend, because my friend had
already made plans. I tried to get her to come here instead, but she is
not feeling very well and may get too shaken up by the train.
I am not sure with just a day and half there I can see Ousu. But If it
turns out to be too hectic, I will talk to him another time.
Talk to you again soon, and lets plan for another weekend.
Cheers,
ebou.
On Thu, 6 Nov 1997, seedy kanyi wrote:
> Fellow Gambians,
> Let's take a few moment and ponder over this matter and talk over it.
> Where does the African Continent stand in this era of globalization
> especially in the context of Economic Development, which is seen as the
> 'fruit' of globalization? Is Africa moving up or moving down or stagnant
> in this process?
>
> As the trend in economic relationship shows, direct investment and
> portfolio investment are the phenomena in vogue, but Africa still
> depends largely on foreign aid, which is controversial and sometimes
> seen as anti-development.
>
> This is just my opinion. Let's have a session on this issue, which I
> think is quite eye-opening.
>
> Thank you
> Seedy Kanyi
>
I have the pre-registration form, and some of the conference highlights
somewhere. I will try to send it to you sometime over the weekend.
the system I am using now , Pine, is very user unfriendly and I still do
not know how to send files as attachmenst using it. All previous attempts
were unsuccessful. But I will try and use another machine/system.
Thanks for getting in touch.
Best,
ebrima.
On Fri, 7 Nov 1997, N'Deye Marie N'Jie wrote:
> Hi Ebrima and any gambia-lers coming to the conference:
>
> I live in Columbus, Ohio. I'm not sure that I will make it to the conference
> but I do know that our african student association is hosting a cultural
> night (Nov 15)for the conference participants and I will be there to help
> out with that. Give me a call when you get into town @ 614/457-7153.
>
> By the way, do you still have the conference info and registration packet in
> the electronic form. If you do, please e-mail it to me. I need it for a
> friend. thanks.
> Si jamaa,
>
> N'Deye Marie N'Jie
>
>
> At 06:07 PM 11/6/97 -0500, you wrote:
> >Hi Folks,
> >
> >Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the
> >upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16
> >November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).
> >
> >I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,
> >Amadou, you will be going too...
> >
> >Best,
> >
> >Ebrima Sall.
> >
> >----------------------------
> >N'Deye Marie N'Jie
> Graduate Research Associate
> ESGP/ Dept. of Food, Agric., & Biol., Engineering
> The Ohio State University
> 590 Woody Hayes Drive
> Columbus, OH 43210
>
> 614/292-1406 (W)
> njie.1@osu.edu
>
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately. Below is an excerpt
> from a Reuters report that degenerates all the humanity in us. Hey, how
> about all of the Nigerians that were convicted of a massive credit card
> fraud scheme? The Nigerians said they moved into the credit card fraud
> business because the drug dealing business got too violent. How about the
> Nigerian mafia operating all over the DC area? Just as though all these
> allegations are not enough, here they come again....
>
> Have we lost all our humanity?
>
> HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes
>
>
> Reuters reported that...
>
> Nigerian police have arrested 50
> prostitutes on their way to Ukraine
> and broken a syndicate that was
> exporting women, a local
> newspaper reported Thursday.
>
> Prostitution is rife in some parts of
> Nigeria and impoverished families
> have been known to sell their few
> possessions to try and get a
> favoured daughter to Europe who
> can then send back money to them.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
Excuse me, Moe
It is only a few Nigerians at the top that engage in such activities of
course with the help of some of their surrogates.
Because of the size of Nigeria and it's engenius population a lot of the
bad apples make it look like aal crime come from Lagos. I think after
learning from their masters in New York (Example only) then they try to
allpy it home but remember it started somewhere else.
I think we should give Nigeria some credit also for building Peugeot cars
and ability to copy or duplicate any manufactured items for local
consumption.
I am not condoning any of this but it may appear that we are just putting
them all the group as crooks which I think is not fair.
Habib
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Buharry, you wrote:
> >
> > Hi!
> > I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised me
> > a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point or
> > Observer) after Shyben Madi's death that he was born in The Gambia in
> > 1890 (if I can correctly remember).
>
> Tom, how about that? I guess my original assumption below turned out to be
> off the mark. Oh well...
>
> My original assumption:
>
> > Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not
> > present
> > in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am
> > specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part
> > of the Gambian society.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------Actually there were some "syrians" (as they were called then) way before
the first world war when they were running away from the Turks of the
Ottaman Empire to avoid conscription into the Turkisk Armies.
Some came directly to USA and fought with the Northern army-George
Washington's- against the confederates for justice and getting US
citizenship in return(later became peddlers all across the continent)
fyi
Habib
MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> =
> Hi!
> I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised
> me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point
> or Observer) after Shyben Madi=B4s death that he was born in The Gambia i=
n
> 1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don=B4t know how many years his
> parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were
> born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many
> Gambians=B4 parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,
> Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian
> citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the
> "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a
> hundred years is a long time. Thanks.
> Buharry.
Buharry
I think Shyben Madi's father was there way before 1890 and I have proof =
also . My father for example was a friend of the famous chief of Fulladu =
called Mussa Molloh, who always went to his shop to chat and do business.
Nyang Njie wrote:
>
> Mr Jagana with all due respect I think you have failed to understand my
> point when I stated that "most of the Lebanese will flee if Gambia
> happens to be in chaos". I strongly believe in my conviction with
> regards to this matter because we have seen it happened time and time
> again in Africa. This is a consistent pattern that Gambia should not fall
> Victim to. We are a very sociable and inclusive society, but our biggest
> problem as Giambians is that we are very naive or as our elders will say
> we love to "Maslaah". I will wecome anybody be it Lebanese, Jews or even
> Europeans who are willing to pitch in towards the national development of
> my Beloveth Country, but I will never tolerate people that do not care
> about me I think relationships should be reciprocal and if we look at our
> relationship with the new wave of Lebanese immigrants it has
> been nothing but exploitive. I understand the fact that the Lebanese have
> the right to relocate or live anyhwere they wish to , but they
> do not have the right to take advantage of others. I have been to many
> super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being
> sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of
> those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. CFAO
> super market has been operating in the Gambia for too long and I have
> never heard of an incident were they have imported expired food in to the
> country therefore why can't other Super market chains do the same.
> I do not believe in the politics of division, but I believe in mutual
> coexistence and I don't think that is whats happening in our country. I
> don't have a problem with the old settlers because most of them have
> diluted in the melting pot of main stream Gambian society and a case in
> point will be the Tabans or the Eids. Once again I hope that my comments
> are not offensive to anyone and if so I sincerely appologize.
>
> Si jama,
> Daddy Njie.
>
>
>
>
>
> **********************************************
> ** Until the lions have their own historian,**
> ** the tale of the hunt will always **
> ** glorify the hunter. **
> ** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **
> ** Daddy Njie **
> **********************************************Daddy Njie,
Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If
you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??
The medical and health authorities in the Government should not allow
anyone (Lebanese,French or Gambian) sell expired items . It is not only
illegal it is dangerous. I feel it was your obligation to do something
then . Again we have stores here in the USA that sell expired goods . We
see and hear of them always but good citizens report them to have the
owners take it off the shelves and fined heavily.
What Jagana said was very clear and straightfoward. No one(Gambian
,Lebanese or any human being) including you or me would subject their
families to any undue hardships.
peace
Habib
All,
Amadou Kabir Njie has been added back to the list.
regards,
sarian
> Date: Fri, 07 Nov 1997 08:34:21 +0000
> From: Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"=20
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: HELP! List Managers
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
> X-Sender: nsmag@golf.uib.no
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>=20
> List Managers!
>=20
> Could you please help? Here is a forwarded message from Kabir Njie:
>=20
> Thanks,
> Abdou Oujimai
> ------------------------------
>=20
> "Hello Gibba
>=20
> I have been trying to send a piece to the list but have been getting it =
=20
> back with error messages!
>=20
> It must be due to my new address. Yesterday I sent a message to Modou =
=20
> Camara in Denmark asking him to temporarily change my address but it does=
=20
> not seem to have been done.
>=20
> Can you please do me a favour and send the brothers a message 'cause I
> feel left out!
>=20
> The address that they have is:
> Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no
>=20
> All mail sent there is auto-forwarded to my present address. The problem =
=20
> is that inorder for me to send a posting to list they need to register =
=20
> the address I'm sendind from otherwise it comes right back. That address =
=20
> is:
>=20
> Amadou.Kabir.Njie@nsw.no
>=20
> I owe you one!
>=20
> Kabir.
>=20
> PS: You may forward the body of this message if need be." =20
>=20
>=20
> ---------------------------------------------------------------------
> amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no
> Narud Stokke Wiig AS
> R=E5dhusgt. 27
> N-0158 OSLO
> NORWAY
> Tel: +47 22 33 06 70
> Fax: +47 22 41 45 01
> ---------------------------------------------------------------------
>=20
All,
Abdoulie Darboe has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in
lie Darboe has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your
intro to gambia-l.
sarian
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Bass,
If you are willing to continue this discussion, I would like to argue =
further;
>Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is
>defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not =
normally
>considered as racism or groupism.
But you have not done that, on the contrary you have judged the =
behaiviour of a group (the Lebanese) after the behaviour of some members =
of the group. Or are you seriously meaning that ALL memebers of the =
group were behaving in this way, and that the reason why you group them =
is their behaviour, rather than the fact that they are Lebanese (which =
is very much "how they look")?
>Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the gambia,ask =
what has=20
>to those Gambians who had been engaged in such practices during=20
Why don't you enlighten me if you think it will help me to understand =
the need to exclude Lebanese from Gambian business?
The fact that I have been in the Gambia for such a short period should =
not matter, let's instead pretend I am completely ignorant of matters =
Gambian (not far from the truth).
It seems to me that a lot of Gambians that abandoned their country in =
hard times (something I do not condemn, like you seem to do) might be on =
this very list.
Should they not be allowed to return to their own country if they wish? =
(I must assume that, since they are to be "even stricter judged" than =
the Lebanese?)
Please take note that I am talking principles here, since my factual =
knowledge is extremely limited.
Best regards
Jorn
Commit
The Gambia
>
> Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
>
> Bass
>
> >to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their lack =
> of
> >care for the country and its people should not be given the opportunity =
> to
>
> How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?
>
> the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals, =
> but rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group =
> (arbitrarily defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the =
> whole group out (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism =
> (groupism) or am I wrong?
>
> Jorn
> Commit
> The Gambia
>
>
Jorn I like this one!!
malanding Jaiteh
Habib, you wrote:
> Nyang Njie wrote:
> >
> > I have been to many
> > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being
> > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of
> > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.
> >
> > Si jama,
> > Daddy Njie.
> >
> Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If
> you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??
> peace
> Habib
Yes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,
publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare of
the Gambian people. Right?
(Just curious)
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Habib, you wrote:
> Modou Jallow wrote:
> >
> > The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately.
> >
> > HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes
> Excuse me, Moe
> It is only a few Nigerians at the top that engage in such activities of
> course with the help of some of their surrogates.
> Because of the size of Nigeria and it's engenius population a lot of the
> bad apples make it look like aal crime come from Lagos. I think after
> learning from their masters in New York (Example only) then they try to
> allpy it home but remember it started somewhere else.
> I think we should give Nigeria some credit also for building Peugeot cars
> and ability to copy or duplicate any manufactured items for local
> consumption.
> I am not condoning any of this but it may appear that we are just putting
> them all the group as crooks which I think is not fair.
> Habib
You are quite right! I didn't mean to generalize or exaggerate the
situation. Yes, the bad apples really did make a bad name for the
Africans. What I am afraid of is that whenever some bad practice begins to
surface in Nigeria, by some few members, it slowly infects the rest of
West Africa. I apologize for not making myself clear.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Dear List Managers:
I will be appreciative if you would add my twin brother Adama Sey to the
list. His E-mail address is: as2eng@bolton.ac.uk.
Thanks very much for the good work.
Sincerely,
Awa Sey
HI Awa,
I am enquiring whether it is the Awa sey who was at GHS in the 70s -
75/78/80 together with Adama Sey who is now at the Min. of Finance
If you are the one then I am Fafa sanyang, former classmate at GHS and
also with classmate of Adama Sey in the sixth form 1979/80 and at FBC
Freetown.
Thanks
Fafa.
On Sat, 8 Nov 1997 BAKSAWA@AOL.COM wrote:
> Dear List Managers:
>
> I will be appreciative if you would add my twin brother Adama Sey to the
> list. His E-mail address is: as2eng@bolton.ac.uk.
>
> Thanks very much for the good work.
>
> Sincerely,
>
>
> Awa Sey
>
Dear Gambia L Folks:
Dr. Gamble asked me if anyone knows the answers to the following questions:
1. There is an old custom in The GAmbia of someone giving a small present in
the hope of getting a present of greater value in return. Is there any word
in Gambian languages, including Creole, for this procedure?
2. Does anybody know the names of the old landing places on the South bank
opposite Karantaba?
3. Has anybody ever heard of the following places which travellers mentioned
in earlier centuries...Pompetory, Jerekunde, Bereck or Pereck, Oranto,
Massamacoadum, Ponor, Jalacuna. And where are they?
Any answers would be appreciated.
Baraka - Liz Stewart Fatty
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Habib, you wrote:
>
> > Nyang Njie wrote:
> > >
> > > I have been to many
> > > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being
> > > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of
> > > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.
> > >
> > > Si jama,
> > > Daddy Njie.
> > >
> > Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If
> > you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??
> > peace
> > Habib
>
> Yes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,
> publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare of
> the Gambian people. Right?
>
> (Just curious)
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
Thank you Moe
If Daddy njie was really concerned about his fellow Gambians he should
have reported the incident to the health authorities rather than keep it
in his system and gripe about it years later
But let bygones be bygone.
What are we doing about it now?
Habib
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Habib, you wrote:
>
> > Modou Jallow wrote:
> > >
> > > The Nigerians continue to make the headlines lately.
> > >
> > > HEADLINE: Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Ukraine-Bound Prostitutes
>
> > Excuse me, Moe
> > It is only a few Nigerians at the top that engage in such activities of
> > course with the help of some of their surrogates.
> > Because of the size of Nigeria and it's engenius population a lot of the
> > bad apples make it look like aal crime come from Lagos. I think after
> > learning from their masters in New York (Example only) then they try to
> > allpy it home but remember it started somewhere else.
> > I think we should give Nigeria some credit also for building Peugeot cars
> > and ability to copy or duplicate any manufactured items for local
> > consumption.
> > I am not condoning any of this but it may appear that we are just putting
> > them all the group as crooks which I think is not fair.
> > Habib
>
> You are quite right! I didn't mean to generalize or exaggerate the
> situation. Yes, the bad apples really did make a bad name for the
> Africans. What I am afraid of is that whenever some bad practice begins to
> surface in Nigeria, by some few members, it slowly infects the rest of
> West Africa. I apologize for not making myself clear.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
It is Ok Moe
You are quite right to be concerned . I am too so is my wife who is
orignally from Nigeria(eastern)
Moe, it sad that we have to suffer for other people's mistakes.
I am planning to come to Atlanta >
I would like to meet you.
By the way do do you know Momodou Sanneh in atlanta?
If you do please let me have my email or tel number
Thanks
Habib
Date: Sat, 8 Nov 1997 14:21:57 -0500 (EST)
From: CConjoh@aol.com
Message-Id: <971108142156_784713714@mrin40.mail.aol.com>
To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Subject: Re: Your message
Status: RO
Yes, Moe, ofcourse you can use the piece. The more people that read
it, the better purpose it will serve. I only ask that you mention
my name as the writer and the fact that I am from Sierra Leone.
My full name is Patricia Conjoh Norfleet. Thanks for asking.
Conjoh.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Hello fellow Gambia-Lers,
The message below is from a female friend who cosiders herself an AFRICAN
WOMAN but who is not a FEMINIST. I have asked her permission to repost the
message on Gambia-L for discussion purposes only and she has consented to
it (see above). Her name is Patricia Conjoh Norfleet from Sierra Leone.
As you read through it, think about her definition of FEMINIST and
FEMINISM and compare it with her idea of being an AFRICAN WOMAN. It seems
to me that she has tangled me up on a rope of confusion. I just coudn't
understand how she could write all this and still NOT embrace the idea of
FEMINISM. Can't an AFRICAN WOMAN be a FEMINIST? Please, help me here.
Any comments from the sisters (Andrea, Amy and others)? The men's comments
are welcome too.
Have a great weekend!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
> FEMINISM - A doctrine advocating the granting of the same social, political,
> and economic rights to women as the ones granted to men; also a movement
> to win these rights.
>
> A FEMINIST - A woman who demands/believes to be equal to a man socially,
> politically, and economically.
>
> A feminist is allowed to take responsibility of her life. She makes every
> decision on all aspects of her life. She freely expresses her needs, and
> demands how she should be treated. A feminist is empowered, and free to
> pursue any career she chooses. I am an African woman; I cannot be a
> feminist.
>
> Is the african woman equal to the african man socially? That is not for
> me to say. Let me give you a little scenerio and have you decide. Take a
> family in small village called Torma Bum. There are six kids in this
> family - 4 girls and 2 boys. The family is poor and can only afford to
> send two kids to school. Who gets to go? If your guess is as good as
> mine; the two boys go to school while the four girls stay at home to help
> with the farm work. Why this arrangement? Because male education is more
> valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these children
> all equal socially?
>
> In traditional social gathering, men sit in the living room or "varandah"
> and talk "big talk". Where are the women? Usually in the kitchen or
> "backyard" cooking so the men could eat at the end of the "big talk".
> This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State that
> women are left out of. Is this equality?
>
> Politically, is she equal to her male counterpart? There are 52 or so
> countries in Africa. How many female head of states are there? Vice
> Presidents? The first and second tiers of power in most important
> establishments are held by men. For a moment, let us go back to the two
> brothers and four sisters from Torma Bum. The boys are educated and the
> girls are not. Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the
> country? When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues
> on which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is
> this equality?
>
> Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The
> traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing. This in itself
> is really not considered a job. Who gets the water, cook the food,
> carrying firewood, farm the land?
>
> Is she paid for these functions? Rarely, because these are not considered
> "a job". She makes very little money when she "works", and these are
> usually labor intensive jobs such as selling in the market or other small
> business enterprises. At the end of the day who does she reports to with
> her hard earned money?
>
> Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for
> different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and natural
> resources? Is that economic equality?
>
> Am I a feminist? No!!!!!!!!! There is no room to demand social equality,
> political equality or economic equality. Do I want to be feminist?
> NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be very different. To answer your
> question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not different - I
> am an African woman.
>
> JUST A THOUGHT:
> African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look at the
> mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to govern
> so can compare the difference ( Note: I am not a politician ).
>
> Conjoh.
The Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (TANGO) in Gambia
is seeking financial assistance to pay for their email connection.
If anyone can assist them, or knows of a source where they or
their members (i.e. Gambian NGOs) can apply for funding or equipment,
please send them a note at: tango@commit.gm
This is a great opportunity for us to help enable those working for
development in Gambia to tap in to the vast information resources
of the internet, as well as communicate with similar organizations
all over the world. Too often small NGOs in need of technical
assistance, annoucements of funding opportunities, or participation
in forums such as Gambia-L miss these opportunities due only to
difficulties in communication.
See the forwarded message below for details.
Andy
>From: "TANGO" <tango@commit.gm>
>Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 09:07:21 -0000
>
>Hi Andy,
>So we finally got connected at TANGO and then the power went off for about
>six days! That's life in The Gambia sometimes.
>
>The cost of the email is 200 Dalasis ($20) fixed per month, and D2000
>($200) for a modem. So that is $200 + ($20*12) = $440 USD for one
>year. Email access would be a great help to TANGO in keeping in touch with
>what is going on in development in other parts of Africa and also it is so
>much cheaper and more reliable to send messages this way. The mail within
>Africa is so slow and unreliable. You said you know some people who might
>be sympathetic so we would appreciate your help.
>
>Best regards from all at TANGO
Mr Ghanin I like Your question regarding my actions about the expired food
situation. These were incidents that happened over nine years ago and
obviously I was much younger, but I have resolved them the best way I know
how. I can vividly recall several incidents where expired food was being
sold to Gambians including myself and the only cause of action I could
have taken was to inform my parents. When my parents were aware of the
situations, they informed the health department and to my recollection, a
man by the name of Mr. Samateh was incharge of this. He promised me and my
family that the items that were expired will be taken to Bonn road and be
distroyed. He also promised that the super markets will be fined. Honestly
I really don't know what transpired after that, but I have done my best to
stop such incidents from reoccuring.
Si Jama'
Daddy Njie.
**********************************************
** Until the lions have their own historian,**
** the tale of the hunt will always **
** glorify the hunter. **
** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **
** Daddy Njie **
**********************************************
Nyang Njie wrote:
>
> Mr Ghanin I like Your question regarding my actions about the expired food
> situation. These were incidents that happened over nine years ago and
> obviously I was much younger, but I have resolved them the best way I know
> how. I can vividly recall several incidents where expired food was being
> sold to Gambians including myself and the only cause of action I could
> have taken was to inform my parents. When my parents were aware of the
> situations, they informed the health department and to my recollection, a
> man by the name of Mr. Samateh was incharge of this. He promised me and my
> family that the items that were expired will be taken to Bonn road and be
> distroyed. He also promised that the super markets will be fined. Honestly
> I really don't know what transpired after that, but I have done my best to
> stop such incidents from reoccuring.
>
> Si Jama'
> Daddy Njie.
>
>
>
>
>
> **********************************************
> ** Until the lions have their own historian,**
> ** the tale of the hunt will always **
> ** glorify the hunter. **
> ** Jambarr dawut dafa uti dolleh! **
> ** Daddy Njie **
> **********************************************
>
> On Sat, 8 Nov 1997, H. Jared wrote:
>
> > Modou Jallow wrote:
> > >
> > > Habib, you wrote:
> > >
> > > > Nyang Njie wrote:
> > > > >
> > > > > I have been to many
> > > > > super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being
> > > > > sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of
> > > > > those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians.
> > > > >
> > > > > Si jama,
> > > > > Daddy Njie.
> > > > >
> > > > Dont let one bad apple make all of the group be classified as the same.If
> > > > you know of cases of expired products sold why dont you turn them in??
> > > > peace
> > > > Habib
> > >
> > > Yes, Mr. Njie. Did you turn them in to the authorities, or atleast,
> > > publicly condemn their actions? I am sure you do care about the welfare of
> > > the Gambian people. Right?
> > >
> > > (Just curious)
> > >
> > > Regards,
> > > Moe S. Jallow
> > Thank you Moe
> > If Daddy njie was really concerned about his fellow Gambians he should
> > have reported the incident to the health authorities rather than keep it
> > in his system and gripe about it years later
> > But let bygones be bygone.
> > What are we doing about it now?
> > Habib
> >
Daddy
Quite honestly I am not blaming you but just making a point.
The BODOFEL (board of health) guys took bribes or just closed there eyes
or only Allah knows what happened .BUT the shops that sell expired goods
or the people who sell antibiotics in the streets of Banjul under the
hot melting sun should not have been allowed to operate at all in my
opinion,
I am not in any way offended but I am very happy that you brought this
matter up. The only way we can solve our common problem is to have this
healthy diaglogue between us.
I highly respect the fact that you even did something abot it . Many do
not even bother.
Peace always
Habib
I'm sorry but this has not been the firsta attachment of that kind and I
just don't know what to do, CAn you help.
And please specifiy a bit about the contents if posible, jobst.
Over the past few weeks, i have come
across so many mails talking about the
Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you
would like them). Isn't about time we
stopped blaming other people for the
wrong things that are going on our
country? Does anyone in the list want
to tell me that there is no supermarket
in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that
does not sell expired stuff.
Let me tell you something that i
personally experienced several
uncountable times before i came to the
states. I worked for a year at the A.K
& CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba
Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan
Kanj.
According to health, inspection of
supermarkets were to be done at least
once a month and should be done
unannounced. Do you know what those
guys and girls used to do????????????
They used to call us in advance to tell
us that they were on their way coming
and to add insult to injury they would
come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!
I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS
AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling
expired goods it is the health
inspectors that are encouraging them to
do so. If inspection is done in the
right manner this practice will come to
an end.
So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and
straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND
SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The part that really used to get to me
was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY
WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK
FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM
BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i
could go on and on and on. I HATED
THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.
We used to throw words and sulk at them
but they never cared, they were just
after their own interest. Don't even
think of calling health, it was a waste
of telephone call.
THE POLICE????? OH my God they were
worst. They would walk inside Adnan's
office and tell him unbelievable things
"Adnan boss, today you have to help me"
That was all i needed to hear. I
wouldn't even want to go on and tell
you what happens because you all know
how it ends. A chicken change of D25
was all it took them to betray their
uniform.
GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!
Please members lets weigh our words.
The is no race on this planet that does
not have its "bad" bunch.
The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia
despite their faults have contributed
alot in the country's developement. We
should not even call some of them
Lebanese like a man said earlier on.
Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't
even speak the arabic language, they
don't even kown which part in this
world Lebanon is located.
You are talking about the 'narrs'
fleeing the country in time of chaos? I
know i definately would flee if there
there was war in Gambia. How many of
you on this list have not "FLEE" from
the Gambia?? When do you plan to go
back home and assist in your country's
development?? NEVER!!!!!!
THANKS!
JOANNA AZZI
Moe,
I believe, in my humble opinion, that Ms Norfleet is one very sarcastic
feminist, with a sense of humour.
Best regards,
EBS.
Joanna Azzi wrote:
>
> Over the past few weeks, i have come
> across so many mails talking about the
> Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you
> would like them). Isn't about time we
> stopped blaming other people for the
> wrong things that are going on our
> country? Does anyone in the list want
> to tell me that there is no supermarket
> in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that
> does not sell expired stuff.
> Let me tell you something that i
> personally experienced several
> uncountable times before i came to the
> states. I worked for a year at the A.K
> & CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba
> Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan
> Kanj.
> According to health, inspection of
> supermarkets were to be done at least
> once a month and should be done
> unannounced. Do you know what those
> guys and girls used to do????????????
> They used to call us in advance to tell
> us that they were on their way coming
> and to add insult to injury they would
> come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!
> I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS
> AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling
> expired goods it is the health
> inspectors that are encouraging them to
> do so. If inspection is done in the
> right manner this practice will come to
> an end.
> So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and
> straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND
> SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
> The part that really used to get to me
> was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY
> WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK
> FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM
> BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i
> could go on and on and on. I HATED
> THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.
> We used to throw words and sulk at them
> but they never cared, they were just
> after their own interest. Don't even
> think of calling health, it was a waste
> of telephone call.
>
> THE POLICE????? OH my God they were
> worst. They would walk inside Adnan's
> office and tell him unbelievable things
> "Adnan boss, today you have to help me"
> That was all i needed to hear. I
> wouldn't even want to go on and tell
> you what happens because you all know
> how it ends. A chicken change of D25
> was all it took them to betray their
> uniform.
> GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!
>
> Please members lets weigh our words.
> The is no race on this planet that does
> not have its "bad" bunch.
> The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia
> despite their faults have contributed
> alot in the country's developement. We
> should not even call some of them
> Lebanese like a man said earlier on.
> Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't
> even speak the arabic language, they
> don't even kown which part in this
> world Lebanon is located.
> You are talking about the 'narrs'
> fleeing the country in time of chaos? I
> know i definately would flee if there
> there was war in Gambia. How many of
> you on this list have not "FLEE" from
> the Gambia?? When do you plan to go
> back home and assist in your country's
> development?? NEVER!!!!!!
>
> THANKS!
>
> JOANNA AZZI
Hi brother Azzi
It was fantastic to read your message concerning Libanese and all 'what
nots'. Let us all consider our selves gambians especially for those who
are really contributing to the development of our country. Thank you and
keep it up.
/Bala & Family
Hi Habib!
All the more reason to realise that some of the people erroneously
referred to as "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as Gambian can be. I don=B4t
know much beyond my grandparents but I doubt if I can trace my Gambian
roots as far back as you or the late Shyben Madi can. I=B4d probably be
better off trying Senegal and beyond like many other Gambians. Yet here
I am not knowing anywhere else and not feeling anything other than
Gambian. How can we expect the so-called "Nari Beirut" who have lived in
The Gambia for over a hundred years to feel anything other than Gambian?
On the issue of Lebanese fleeing The Gambia if there should be trouble,
who wouldn=B4t if they have the chance? It would be nice to know that
there would be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would sacrifice both
life and property to defend the country. However, reality would dictate
that there would also be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would flee
should such a day come (God forbid). You see, there are both heroes and
cowards. There are also both powerful and powerless people and those who
have everything to gain and those who have nothing to gain and cannot in
anyway contribute to the war except in maybe being counted among the
dead and wounded. Maybe the farthest most Gambians who flee will get to
will be Senegal but some will definitely flee. Look at The Gambia today
and see how many Sierra Leoneans and Liberians are present. The
indigenous citizens of those countries did flee. =
Look at Gambians today. Most of us on this list are abroad. There is no
war in The Gambia yet we have not gone home. Even though some of us are
studying, there are many of us who have finished studying and possess
qualifications that The Gambia desperately needs. But we have not gone
home. What have we done? We have fled. Some say because of economic
reasons, some because they didn=B4t agree with the Jawara regime, some
because they do not agree with the Jammeh regime, some because of this
and some because of that. The bottom line is that we have fled. So, let
us be fair. If we are to blame foreigners who flee the country if there
is war, let us first blame ourselves for fleeing in time of "peace". If
we can do this, maybe we can justify blaming others for fleeing. Thanks.
Buharry.
Hi Alagie Babou!
Welcome to Gambia-l. I hope you enjoy your stay.
Buharry.
Joanna Azzi wrote:
>
> Over the past few weeks, i have come
> across so many mails talking about the
> Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you
> would like them). Isn't about time we
> stopped blaming other people for the
> wrong things that are going on our
> country? Does anyone in the list want
> to tell me that there is no supermarket
> in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that
> does not sell expired stuff.
> Let me tell you something that i
> personally experienced several
> uncountable times before i came to the
> states. I worked for a year at the A.K
> & CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba
> Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan
> Kanj.
> According to health, inspection of
> supermarkets were to be done at least
> once a month and should be done
> unannounced. Do you know what those
> guys and girls used to do????????????
> They used to call us in advance to tell
> us that they were on their way coming
> and to add insult to injury they would
> come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!
> I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS
> AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling
> expired goods it is the health
> inspectors that are encouraging them to
> do so. If inspection is done in the
> right manner this practice will come to
> an end.
> So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and
> straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND
> SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
> The part that really used to get to me
> was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY
> WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK
> FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM
> BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i
> could go on and on and on. I HATED
> THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.
> We used to throw words and sulk at them
> but they never cared, they were just
> after their own interest. Don't even
> think of calling health, it was a waste
> of telephone call.
>
> THE POLICE????? OH my God they were
> worst. They would walk inside Adnan's
> office and tell him unbelievable things
> "Adnan boss, today you have to help me"
> That was all i needed to hear. I
> wouldn't even want to go on and tell
> you what happens because you all know
> how it ends. A chicken change of D25
> was all it took them to betray their
> uniform.
> GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!
>
> Please members lets weigh our words.
> The is no race on this planet that does
> not have its "bad" bunch.
> The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia
> despite their faults have contributed
> alot in the country's developement. We
> should not even call some of them
> Lebanese like a man said earlier on.
> Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't
> even speak the arabic language, they
> don't even kown which part in this
> world Lebanon is located.
> You are talking about the 'narrs'
> fleeing the country in time of chaos? I
> know i definately would flee if there
> there was war in Gambia. How many of
> you on this list have not "FLEE" from
> the Gambia?? When do you plan to go
> back home and assist in your country's
> development?? NEVER!!!!!!
>
> THANKS!
>
> JOANNA AZZIThanks for coming to the point. You certainly have more guts than me
because you are probably younger than me.(laugh -just guessing)
I can add several TRUE HORROR stories that will" shock us all" but as I
mentioned earlier let us look towards the future and correct the mistakes
we all made directly or indirectly.
Blaming someone else for the country's problems can be dangerous
especially if we do not know the details.
Yes we all contributed to the country's progress and backwardness in
different kind of ways . Even some of the past government employees are
now trying to correct some of their faults. The important lesson is let
us learn from our faults as we are all infallable.
Peace
Habib
Mamadou S Jallow wrote:
>
> Joanna Azzi wrote:
> >
> > Over the past few weeks, i have come
> > across so many mails talking about the
> > Lebanese or 'narrs'(or whatever you
> > would like them). Isn't about time we
> > stopped blaming other people for the
> > wrong things that are going on our
> > country? Does anyone in the list want
> > to tell me that there is no supermarket
> > in the Gambia owned by a Gambian that
> > does not sell expired stuff.
> > Let me tell you something that i
> > personally experienced several
> > uncountable times before i came to the
> > states. I worked for a year at the A.K
> > & CO. SUPERMARKET along the Kairaba
> > Ave. It is owned by a Lebanese, Adnan
> > Kanj.
> > According to health, inspection of
> > supermarkets were to be done at least
> > once a month and should be done
> > unannounced. Do you know what those
> > guys and girls used to do????????????
> > They used to call us in advance to tell
> > us that they were on their way coming
> > and to add insult to injury they would
> > come at 6.30pm AFTER WORKING HOURS!!!!!
> > I BELIEVE AND AM AWARE THAT WORK ENDS
> > AT 4.30pm. If the Lebanese are selling
> > expired goods it is the health
> > inspectors that are encouraging them to
> > do so. If inspection is done in the
> > right manner this practice will come to
> > an end.
> > So Please leave the 'narrs' alone and
> > straighten out OUR GAMBIA BROTHERS AND
> > SISTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
> > The part that really used to get to me
> > was after doing their "INSPECTION" THEY
> > WOULD ALL WORK OUT WITH 2 OR 3 BACK
> > FULL OF UNPAID ITEMS RANGING FROM
> > BISCUITS TO CHEESES TO CHICKEN. God i
> > could go on and on and on. I HATED
> > THOSE GUYS!!!!, they were traitors.
> > We used to throw words and sulk at them
> > but they never cared, they were just
> > after their own interest. Don't even
> > think of calling health, it was a waste
> > of telephone call.
> >
> > THE POLICE????? OH my God they were
> > worst. They would walk inside Adnan's
> > office and tell him unbelievable things
> > "Adnan boss, today you have to help me"
> > That was all i needed to hear. I
> > wouldn't even want to go on and tell
> > you what happens because you all know
> > how it ends. A chicken change of D25
> > was all it took them to betray their
> > uniform.
> > GAMBIAN POLICE HUH!
> >
> > Please members lets weigh our words.
> > The is no race on this planet that does
> > not have its "bad" bunch.
> > The Lebanese or "narrs" in Gambia
> > despite their faults have contributed
> > alot in the country's developement. We
> > should not even call some of them
> > Lebanese like a man said earlier on.
> > Some of them ARE GAMBIANS! They can't
> > even speak the arabic language, they
> > don't even kown which part in this
> > world Lebanon is located.
> > You are talking about the 'narrs'
> > fleeing the country in time of chaos? I
> > know i definately would flee if there
> > there was war in Gambia. How many of
> > you on this list have not "FLEE" from
> > the Gambia?? When do you plan to go
> > back home and assist in your country's
> > development?? NEVER!!!!!!
> >
> > THANKS!
> >
> > JOANNA AZZI
>
> Hi brother Azzi
> It was fantastic to read your message concerning Libanese and all 'what
> nots'. Let us all consider our selves gambians especially for those who
> are really contributing to the development of our country. Thank you and
> keep it up.
>
> /Bala & Family
I believe Joanna is a sister if I am correct
I would like to probably change this topic with the permission of the
list managers and request if we can please kindly end this Narr issue
One of the greatest success stories of USA , Israel and Lebanon(first to
start this program in the world) and now about 50 countries including big
brother NIGERIA is " DUAL Nationality "
We all would want to keep our Gambian citizenship and still has US
citizenship to facilitate our travel and make our lives more comfortable
in both countries.
I would like to make a proposal to the Gambian Government to pursue this
matter and allow Gambians to have Us or other citizenship if they desire.
Please make this possible as soon as possible for the obvious benefits to
the Gambia.
To all on the Gambia -L What do you think?
Both pro and con with reasons for your choice will be appreciated.
Thanks
Habib
group
My observation --who is investing in Africa and buying land??
The Arabs in the Middle East or the European countries??
read on brothers and sisters
Habib
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 93
*************************
