Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 08:52:23 +0200
From: Asbjørn Nordam
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan Africa
Momodou, yes it is continuing to high school, not university or higher
institution. Asbj=F8rn=20
Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 09:23:23 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LA-LA-LA, -comment
Torstein, thank you for comments. I=B4m just back from nearly one week =
out
of office, and there are 190 unread messages, so I got to take them =
step
by step. I can only say you are a lucky man. If I could do anything
needed in that country of Gambia, I should gladly pack all my things =
and
go. I=B4m an adviser in sports, and a really good one. But I don=B4t =
think
that is the most important in the Gambia right now. If I just was
educated into the health-sector, engeneering or something more
"usefull". Sport is the little luxury that keeps the days running. =
Right
now I=B4m thinking and thinking how it could be possible to get some of
the many gambians abroad back home and do the job there, for a salary
and under conditions that is worth it. I know they will come to suffer
and sacrifice, and if they are treated like Mr. Jallow there is only =
the
motivation, that "we will owercome" that can keep you going. I think
that could be read between the lines in my comments. I=B4ll come back.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 10:36:50 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: House for rent needed
Momodou, what an experience that could be for the youngsters. I beleive
this is one way of "braking through" and get young danes to learn
gambian teen-agers and maybe correspond and later arrage a revisiting
tour to Denmark. The cultural meeting outside the secured danish
surroundings. Great. I=B4ll be in the Gambia in the same period for
football (Cabral-cup) and going up-river, and paying visits to friends
and families, and "friends" from this list, who I only know through
their contributions tothe list. Asbj=F8rn
Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 13:44:32 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA, people are people etc..
Friends on the list, it is a heavy job to open and read all messages
(more than 200 after being away 5 days), and I may have missed a few.
I will not repeat my mail from july 17.th,("From health to nation
building"), but only clearify : I=B4m not asking, demanding or begging =
any
of you to come home. I said that if you have a fine job, can raise a
family, help the extended family, living a good life abroad, It=B4s Ok
with me that you use your potential like that (and help UK, USA,
Denmark). I should have done the same. But to me it is essential that
there is a need of educated, trained people back home, and many of you
could be such persons. At the same time I also poited out that to bring
you home should be a combination of companies / the state giving a good
salary, fine jobconditions, and your "offer", because you will have to
suffer. But the motivation to bring such an offer should be idealistic:
helping my countrymen, raise my country, be an "every-day-hero", step
into the process in progres, which is running now even slowly. My
suggestion was a reaction on the information given by some of you,
saying that most teachers in the schools were from abroad, and the
judges and lawers in court were foreigners too, etc.=20
Among the very many comments given I will make my own conclusion, that
if the conditions are OK, many of you will bring that "offer" to go =
home
and serve, help in raising the Gambia in all ways. No matter what I
can/will do I repeat: The future is in your own hands.=20
I will still sit in Denmark, missing all of you, longing for the next
tour to The Gambia, doing my personal small helping-projects, and =
trying
to contribute through debate, NGO-activities, etc.=20
I have never on this net told my "story", how a coincidential
winter-holiday-tour in february 1979 braught me to The Gambia, and how
meeting one young gambian turned a "borring hotel-beach-river-tour" to =
a
long-life friendship and deep interest for the people. That was a
turning-point in my life- it sounds a bit serious. Well it is to me.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Daddy Sang ,
That case is closed
The explanations are now clear .Even though we may not like it he
(Torstein) touched on a raw nerve.
How are you any way?
It was a real pleasure seeing you last month after all these years.
Habib
What does it matter if Torstien is Jewish , this is an open forum for us
disagree to agree, I believe Torstien is merely exhorting those of us
with
special skills to perhaps look into giong home if nothing but to
understand
the situation before the endless complaining and criticism of the Gambia.
We
may not agree with each others viewpoint,but let's be civil in our
approach
after all we all have Gambia at heart.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
Yes it is true,
They are not rumors. Some indept studies have been made by the Canadians
.. There is oil BUT it will cost ten times more for the extraction of a
single barrel of Oil which is of low grade ,according to the
study(available at the ministry of Economic planning).
Also all along the Senegalese coast in Cassamance and parts of Guinea
Bissau.
Habib
Francis ,
I am glad you made the distinction between Islam's actual beliefs and
what some traditions are incorporated into the religion to suite the
lifestyles of the people who interpret the religion to justify their
actions. It was exactly the same reasons SOME racist Europeans justified
slavery on the Holy Bible (e.g. South Africa and parts of southern USA
even today)
We also have people like that. It is for you to make a good judgement in
most cases and act on them .
Habib
Francis,
Thank you for a superb submission i cannot agree more..this
fatalism..maslah hypocrisy is a convenient subterfuge /excuse for
inaction..in The Gambia and our subregion where Islam is dominant..this
is
pervasive and is partly manifested in the proliferation of beggars and
...in my understanding and interpretation of Islam..there is no real
basis or justification for this attitude..I will contend..
Islam is the yongest of the world's dominant religions and probably the
most militant..in a dynamic sense..take for example..(in context)..where
Christianity urges you to turn the other cheek..Islam preaches
Ichtihad..commonly misnomered as Jihad..which literally means Striving
/Undertaking..Islam preaches 3 forms of Ichtihad..if there is a wrong or
something is not right, the first principle is to right that
wrong..fighting if neccessary; the second is to speak out against
it..campaign..and the third is barring the ability to do the former
two..to
repudiate the wrong in your heart (or mind)..
claiming its God's will does not hold brief in my opinion..was Hitler's
genocide or the massacres in Rwanda God's will or are we not suppose to
repudiate and denounce such?..
our fatalism and our masslah..now practically the ability to put up with
everything is just a way not to have to fight..mentally, physically or
otherwise anything or for anything..
Our form of Beggary is unique..Islam actively discourages Begging but
encourages assisting the less fortunate..in individual capacity..to be
able
to assist..you have to do better i suppose..here it is prostitution of
poverty, disability, or even a sheer business..if a beggar at the steps
of
the Kairaba Supermarket nets tax-free D50- 60 a day,,that is about
D1500-1800 a month..that is the income of a middle -level civil servant
in
The Gambia..NOT BAD BUSINESS with ZERO OVERHEAD etc..and our dominantly
muslim society's way of easing (sometimes) our collective
social conscience, its like the buying of penance that in the middle ages
the reformers of Christianity had to fight.
I will also contend that our new form of 'psuedo-colonial' governments
are
partly responsible for the lack of appreciation of 'practical'
productivity..the peasant farmers who had to be hit with a HUT TAX to
induce them into this western cash economies..never relied on anyone but
their selves..they produced to their ability and prospered or stayed poor
as dictated by their selves..there were poor and wealthy farmers..the
induction to pay a HUT TAX in POUNDS then, required them to grow
something
that sold..not necessary what they required or thought they needed..hence
cash crops..groundnuts, cocoa etc..with Independence and I contend again,
a
very have-developed democratic idea and practice..the buying of votes
through pandering or economic trade-offs like new projects, free this and
free that and the POLITICS of PROMISES..weakened self-reliance and
productivity..in The Gambia..its is sing song..we need this..we need
that.from Govt., from Donors, NGOs,
etc..its GIVE,GIVE, GIVE..
How do we change this? Reality..this is not sustainable and is already
changing..external factors include so-called DONOR FATIGUE, change in the
GOVERNING CLASS..it is common knowledge that 70-80% of AID funding is
repatriated or stays in the DONOR country mostly in the form of
EXPERTS/CONSULTANTS etc..if we change the CURRENT Terms of Reference..we
will feel the PINCH in the short term as we already have..in the
Reagan/Thatchers 80s and currently as RIGHT and RIGHT OF CENTER GOVT.s
prevail in the WEST..this has forced a lot of CHANGES..actually
PRODUCTIVITY which declined shortly after the INDEPENDENCE YEARS has
started GROWING in subsaharan Africa...reforming our Internal Mechanisms
will liberate our POTENTIAL..
I will break off for now..but THANKS for a GREAT PIECE, FRANCIS
pmj
Dear folks,
This is in response to Torstein's point about the reserves:
I did not even think of how the noisy drilling and the
explosives would effect the fishing industry. I'm sure there is a
study laying around here somewhere. I'll check into it.
Yours,
Laura
Habib,
I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the water
table is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type of
equipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel farther
away from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In the
lower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150
american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folk
up there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a well
on his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I think
Save the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well digging
business accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have any
ideas about how this cam be accomplished?
Thanks,
Laura
>
Laura,
The water table is lowest in the foni and parts of Kombo St Mary's
region. The equipment you use depends solely on how much time and money
you have. If time is not of essence , the old fashion way is the cheapest
and strongest. The method of digging and concreting each meter with
reinforced concrete as you go until you reach the wet area. Then you use
the sump pump to go as deep as possible to get as much water before you
drop the prefabricated molded concrete ring into the bottom to prevent
caving during the rainy season.( the best time to dig a well is at the
height of the dry season.
I have a fully documented report on this subject. The average village
women are the greatest benefactors. They ended giving their husbands
cigarette money and buying clothes for their children and themselves also
from the EXTRA money they got from my project. Next time you visit The
Gambia just ask the women of Yundum and Lamin villages. They always pray
for me and gave me token gifts which I highly appreciated . Of course the
families involved always had extra FOOD to share even during the dry
season .
The second alternative is the drilling truck (or Hand drilling equipment
-half cheaper but a little bit more time than the mechanical one) You
need casings for these and usually dig deeper for permanent water supply.
Yes I have a lot of feasible ideas and you can contact me at 202 289 5511
or just email me
It is a very good project but I had to stop because of rampant bribery
demands from some of our past, present and/or future government
participants/employees . I did not encourage nor participated in such
corrupt practices so I packed up and left.
This is one of the reasons why so many of us are not interested in going
back. I feel I have contributed to the national development of the Gambia
on that capacity so I do not have any guilt in staying in the USA .
Habib Diab Ghanim, SR
-
> --
> >
> > Dear List Members:
>
> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are
> very
> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?
> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!
> > Liz Stewart Fatti
> >
> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will
> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in
> Agriculture.
>
> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we
> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find
> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no
> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.
>
> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are
> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and
> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.
> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.
>
> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly
> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to
> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's
> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than
> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is
> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The
> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the
> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.
>
> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early
> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That
> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our
> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.
>
> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of
> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start
> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful
> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is
> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community
> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system.
Instead
> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use
> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental
> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.
>
> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because
> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.
> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient
> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place
> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,
> insects to people and government) better off if this big
> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the
> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce
> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces
> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.
> May be its one way to start coorporate
> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in
> this scene.
>
> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do
> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the
> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even
> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;
> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in
> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will
give
> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because
> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of
> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the
> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.
>
>
> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve
> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating
> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from
> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it
> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies
> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.
> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that
> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in
> a similar case -eggs from England.
>
> Too much to say already!
>
> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.
>
> Malanding Jaiteh
>
>
>
Just a quick response to Laura's comment regarding oil.
In my opinion, oil has never been the necessary cure for a nation's
economic woes. It certainly has not lived up to its "promise" in
Nigeria, as well as in other places throughout the world. In oil rich
Nigeria, petroleum prices for motor vehicles are outrageously higher
than in areas of the world that have no oil supplies.
Moreover, not only is the fishing industry drastically disturbed, but in
those areas where oil is found on arable land, the agriculture is ruined
as well. This was the case made by the executed Ogoni writer, Ken Saro
Wiwa in Nigeria. His point was that the traditionally farming and
fishing Ogoni people, on whose land oil was found, had their livelihood
ruined by the oil extracting process. This being the case, according to
Saro Wiwa, the Ogoni people should be compensated in some manner for
their loss. However, his voice was not a welcome one, and a few coopted
Ogoni chiefs, who were personally enriched by individuals within the
Nigerian government, spoke in favor of the drilling. Money made from
this venture, never went into the government coffers, but rather went
into the sizable bank accounts of a few people. (Check an earlier
posting in this list, to see Babangida's assets. Rhetorical questions,
numbers 1 and 2: 1) How did Babangida amass this type of wealth? 2) Was
he an astute business man?)
This draws attention to a fairly obvious observation, in that it is not
necessarily the masses who benefit from the discovery of oil. In fact,
the local people often suffer. This scheme replicates the Marxist
paradigm of the exploitative nature of capitalism at its worst whereby
larger wealthier entities move into a local economy, extract the raw
materials for a pittance, refine the raw material, and then sell the
refined product back to the local economy at super inflated prices.
There will obviously be a few well placed individuals who benefit from
the oil, however it is doubtful whether the larger society will see any
significant gain.
Here one hasn't even considered the possibilities of oil spills, which
would spell disaster for fishing; as well as for the beaches which fuel
tourism; and a number of other industries.
The idea here, is not to say that oil is necessarily a curse, however it
would be wise to view how the country proceeds with the business of
extracting oil by outlining, at least: 1) what this process can do to
local economies and the local environment; 2) what are the mechanisms of
public accountability for profits and the use of those profits; and 3)
how do you maintain a check on the large corporations which ultimately
benefit from this type of exploitation?
MWP
LAURA T RADER wrote:
> I did not even think of how the noisy drilling and the
> explosives would effect the fishing industry. I'm sure there is a
> study laying around here somewhere. I'll check into it.
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 05-Aug-97 ***
Title: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate Talks
By Ramesh Jaura
BONN, Aug 5 (IPS) - Backed by the European Union, the non-profit
European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) has come to climate change
policy talks here to promote a vision of renewable power that
could help ease the pace of global warming.
Delegates from some 140 nations are in Bonn to thrash out a draft
agreement to reduce emissions of so-called 'greenhouse gases'. The
EWEA has joined them to spread the message on wind energy through
special fora and the distribution of information to the 600 or so
decision makers here.
The development of wind energy is one way to mitigate the effects
of global climate change, says the London-based non-governmental
organisation, a grouping of national affiliated societies,
organisations and companies involved in wind energy development.
Unlike the fossil fuel burning power stations and ordinary
vehicles targeted here, wind energy produces no carbon dioxide
(CO2), a key contributor to global warming, or sulphur dioxide
(SO2) or nitrogen oxides (NO), gases that contribute to acid rain.
The European Union, which has proposed that developed countries
cut their emissions by 15 percent of 1990 levels by the year 2010,
has also called for an increase in the proportion of power needs
met by renewable energy sources from four to eight percent by
2005. Use of wind energy will play a major part in both achieving
this target and reducing CO2 emissions, says the EWEA.
According to the EWEA, the installed wind energy capacity in
Europe has increased by about 40 percent a year over the past six
years. Today wind energy projects across Europe produce enough
electricity to meet the domestic needs of five million people.
By the end of 1996, more than 3,400 megawatts of wind energy
capacity had been installed in Europe. But the industry has set
itself a target of 40,000 megawatts to be installed by 2010, which
would provide electricity for about 50 million people.
Several major European banks, some 20 European power utilities
and 60 companies worldwide have already invested in wind energy.
The sector is also a job creator. A recent study by the Danish
Turbine Manufacturers Association concluded that the Danish wind
industry alone employs 8,500 Danes and has created additional
4,000 jobs outside Denmark. In fact the Danish wind industry is
now a larger employer than the Danish fishing industry.
Total employment in the wind industry in Europe on the whole is
estimated to exceed 20,000 jobs.
EWEA's world map of country targets anticipates that by the year
2000, some 3,000 megawatts will be produced in North America,
2,000 MW in Germany, 1,000 MW in Denmark, 750 MW in Spain, 450 MW
in the Netherlands, 300 MW in Italy, 240 MW in Greece. India plans
to produce 3,000 MW by 2000, Egypt 1,250 MW, China 600 MW and
Israel 200 MW.
In some countries wind energy is already competitive with fossil
and nuclear power even without accounting for the environmental
benefits of wind power, claims the EWEA. At the same time wind
energy technology continues to improve in ways which reduce cost
and improve efficiency.
A typical wind farm of 20 turbines to meet the electricity needs
of between 6,500 and 10,000 households might extend over an area
of one square kilometre.
However, unlike other power stations, the wind farm will use only
one percent of this land area. The remaining land, around the
towers mounting the windmill-type turbines, can be used for other
purposes, such as farming or left wild as a natural habitat for
flora and fauna.
When turbines reach the end of their working lives they can
easily be removed and the sites returned to their original use.
The scrap value of the turbines will generally pay for
dismantling.
Some ecologists have expressed concern about the sheer size of
the giant propeller driven turbines, which can reach dozens of
metres into the air and to some constitute 'visual pollution' of
beautiful rural areas. But according to the EWEA, through
sensitive planning and appropriate
public consultation wind
energy projects can form a new and welcome part of the
countryside.
The EWEA cites opinion surveys from all over Europe, which show
that most people support wind energy and would like to see more if
it. ''They find wind turbines attractive and interesting,'' it
claims.
Besides, wind turbines produce a very low level of noise when
compared with road traffic, trains, aircraft or construction
activities.
To a person standing outside a house closest to a wind farm the
sound is likely to be no louder than that from a flowing stream
about 50-100 metres away or from leaves rustling in a gentle
breeze, says the EWEA. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/ENVIRONMENT/
LIZ wrote:
>I'd like to emphasize though, regarding the scenario outside Kairiba Market
>described by Torstien, that it is not unique to The Gambia that the rich
>coexist with the poor like that. It is everywhere in this world...in Europe,
>South America, the USA, and on and on...that those who get very rich don't
>want to give up too much to help the poor.
>
>Is it human nature?
Liz, the answer is yes. This is a product of modern capitalism (a process
whereby the rich get richer while the poor get poorer) which is created by
mankind and cherished by almost every nation today. This brings us to a very
crucial question: did socialism fail ultimately or should it be revisited...???
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
What about some spiritual......something:
A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the
sermon. The wife decided to do something about this
and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every time
he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the
sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6 days
and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who
came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".
The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his
sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath
and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and
who
died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife
hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The minister
said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his
sermon.
The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the minister
got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the
birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband
again,
but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn
thing in me again, I'll break it off!"
Joof.
Monsieur Joof,
Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at the
fun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE advise
is unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.
Brother Habib
Content-Length: 3895
Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to
read.
Mamu.
A S S O C I A T I O N O F N I G E R I A
N S A B R O A D (ANA)
PRESS RELEASE
FELA : THE LEGEND
LIVES ON
The Association of Nigerians Abroad joins
Nigeria in mourning the passing
of a true legend and uncompromising defender
of individual freedom - the
Afrobeat King Fela Anikulapo Kuti, musician,
the people's poet and
conscience, and unrelenting thorn on the
side of the military oppressors
and their civilian sidekicks. In his death,
we celebrate the life of a man
who insisted to the very end on doing it his
own way.
Fela did it his own way. There are few
people who have passed this way who
can truly say they did it their own way and
marched to the drum beat of
their own conscience. Fela marched to the
drumbeat of his inner voice, the
stern, rugged, sweet rough, guttural voice
of the masquerade who cannot be
bought by mere mortals. Fela did it his own
way. Fela had a keen ear for
the dictates of his conscience and he obeyed
his conscience to the letter,
preferring to chart his own path, no matter
how solitary, no matter how
grueling. His stand was informed by his
strong convictions. Such an
unshakable faith in his positions drove the
intensity and glee with which
he mercilessly reduced many a detractor to a
babbling brook of salty tears.
His acid tongue and razor sharp wit were
devastating weapons of
destruction. There is one point he and his
detractors (mostly the military
and their civilian cheerleaders) agreed
upon: Fela Anikulapo Kuti did not
suffer fools gladly.
In a world of phony people and phony ideals,
of short term gains from zero
investments, of materialism gone awry, Fela
stood out as the lone sentinel,
solo horn wailing his contempt for the
society's ways. The permanence of
his messages is a sad commentary on our
society; however, if the messages
were to become irrelevant tomorrow, the
beauty and brilliance of his music
and the homegrown poetry of his lyrics would
still mesmerize our world.
Fela was no angel and it is a measure of his
own honesty that he freely
told the world that he was no angel.
However, Fela's message of rugged
individualism, individual and corporate
honesty (as opposed to hypocrisy)
lives on in his music. Even as he takes his
place in the pantheon of
musical legends, his words continue to haunt
us as they etch themselves in
our hearts and conscience. Fela lives on in
all of us who were lucky (or
unlucky) to have been beneficiaries of the
factory of his piping hot
"original yabis". We shall miss Baba.
Nigeria, and indeed Africa and the world,
has lost a cultural icon and an
unwavering spokesman of Nigeria's quest for
freedom and
empowerment. May his soul rest in peace with
the spirits of our ancestors.
Signed:
Usman G. Akano, President
Ikhide R. Ikheloa, General Secretary
Association of Nigerians Abroad (ANA)
August 3, 1997
>
Ebrima Sall
CODESRIA
Box 3304, Dakar
Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)
Fax:+221-241289
E-mail:codesria@sonatel.senet.net
Gambia-l,
Reuel Andrews has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l
Reuel , please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
We look forward to your contributions.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
Greetings:
A little known work of Cheikh Anta Diop (especially amongst english speakers)
is his unfinished manuscript which was published in french. I believe in 1992.
It is called: "Nouvelle Researches Sur La Langue Egyptiens Ancien et les
Langues Negro Africaines". (English translation) "New Researches on the
ancient egyptian language and the languages of Black Africa."
It is a liguistic book which attempts to tie African languages
to the ancient egyptian one. Like Beethoven's unfinished symphony, there are
gaps here and there in this work, which clearly indicate the direction the
author was going in. The wolof, Serer, sarahule, etc... are all featured.
Rather than invent a new language as some have prposed, our liguists could
perhaps continue the unfinished project of "The Great African Thinker". Why
reinvent the wheel?
Khamitic (ancient egyptian) civilization is our Classical heritage. The keys
to unification (nationally, regionally and continentally) will be found there.
Unfornately, many African scholars have been mis-guided (schooled) into thinking
that the study of ancient egypt is outside the scope of African studies. Thanks
to the invention of a discipline called, Egyptology, by European scholars like
Champollion!
LatJor
Rene Prom wants to be added on our list to get updated on events in the
Gambia
His email is rap@cushman.com
Please help
Habib
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 06-Aug-97 ***
Title: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDS
By Remi Oyo
LAGOS, Aug 6 (IPS) -- The public announcement that the famous
musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti died of the Acquired Immune
Deficiency Syndrome(AIDS), has lifted the cover on the silence
surrounding the disease in Nigeria, experts here say.
''The more we keep issues of AIDS under the cover, the more
difficult it will be dealing with the disease, until it is too
late,'' Eka Esu-Williams, the Resident Advisor of AIDSCAP told
IPS.
Esu-Williams said that awareness of the disease in Nigeria has
grown through the assistance of international donors like AIDSCAP and
local NGOs working in the country. But, ''there has been resistance in
behavioural change,'' she added.
The AIDSCAP Resident Advisor admitted however, that there is
still a high level of cynicism among Nigerians about the disease's
prevalence. According to health authorities, between two to three
percent of the deaths in government hospitals nationwide last year
were due to AIDS.
Denial, Esu-Williams said, often is one way people deal with
the incurable disease. ''I think it is not unusual, it is a form
of denial...it is one thing to deal with such denials, it's
another to deal with the reality of the prevalence of the
disease,'' she said in a telephone interview.
AIDSCAP, an affiliate of the United States Agency for
International Development (USAID), has operated in Nigeria since
1992.
According to Esu-Williams, the organisation's work in Nigeria
has focused on building local NGOs' capacity in the areas of
awareness and blood screening, and it has started outreach
programmes to reach high-risk groups. The organisation has spent
at least five million U.S. dollars on its programme so far.
But Nigeria's former Health Minister, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti,
said this week when he announced his brother's (Fela) death that: ''I
believe that the government is letting this country down in the fight
against AIDS''.
''The information I have about the AIDS situation in this
country since I came back (two weeks ago) is that the government's
efforts to prevent AIDS in our country is most abysmally low,''
Ransome-Kuti said. He was health minister for eight years under former
President Ibrahim Babangida.
Ransome-Kuti also said that the money spent at the federal
level to fight the disease is low. ''Perhaps at the federal level, the
money allocated to fight AIDS is less than 300,000 Naira (about 37,500
U.S. dollars) in the budget for a year. It is my belief that the
government is depending on donors,'' he said.
Ransome-Kuti, now a consultant for the World Health
Organisation (WHO), said recent statistics available to him show
that whereas 10 cases of AIDS a year were reported at the Lagos
University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) here about seven years ago,
''we now can see up to 300 cases a year in LUTH alone''.
Statistics in 1994 showed that about 1.7 million Nigerians had
the virus which causes AIDS. But the former minister insists that ''we
don't know how many of us have it and we pretend as if we don't have
AIDS in this country''.
For a country that sponsored an Organisation of African Unity
(OAU) resolution on the disease in 1992, Ransome-Kuti said that he had
''not seen any sign that the Head of State of this country (Gen. Sani
Abacha) or the minister of health has any interest in fighting this
deadly disease''.
Esu-Williams said Ransome-Kuti's disclosure of the cause of
Fela's death was a good example to the public in a country that
stigmatises people with any kind of disease, worse still AIDS.
''I think they (Fela's family) have come out in a very
important way to show how exceedingly naive it is not to come out and
admit the prevalence of the disease,'' she said. ''People still don't
want to give room or space for the acceptance of people living with
AIDS''.
Garba Shehu, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors told
IPS in a telephone interview from the northern city of Kano
Wednesday: ''I think that Fela's family has done a great service
to this country by disclosing that he died of AIDS''.
''It will certainly bring a lot of media spotlight and
publicity and generate more awareness, especially as some people
still argue that the disease does not exist here or that it is a
'White man's' disease,'' the Guild's President said.
''Ironically, Fela himself often argued that AIDS was indeed a
'White man's' disease. He thought wrong,'' Shehu said.
Nigeria and four other West African countries -- Burkina Faso,
Cote D'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo -- account for 15 percent of the
prevalence of AIDS in Africa, according to the John Hopkins
University Population Service. (end/ips/ro/pm97)
Origin: Harare/NIGERIA-HEALTH/
Ebrima:
Thanks for the info on Fela. His message will certainly live on in the
songs he left behind. Freedom and justice do not come from silent mouths.
LatJor
Gambia-l,
Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l
Rene , please send your introduction to
gambia-l@u.washington.edu We look forward to your contributions.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
Gambia-l,
NARB (National Agriculture Research Board) has been included
on the list with Dr. Alhadji Jeng as contact person.
Welcome to the Gambia-l Dr. Jeng, we look forward to your
contributions.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
Hie, thanx you for your advise......did not mean to hurt anyone.
It was just a joke.
Joof.
>Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l
>Rene , please send your introduction to
>gambia-l@u.washington.edu We look forward to your contributions.
>
>
>Best regards
>Momodou Camara
RENE PROM, welcome home. It's been a long time. I hope you will find your
stay on Gambia-l interesting. Will send you a PM later.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai Gibba
>Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to
>read.
My condolences....
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE - AMEN
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
My condolences....
He was one of the greatest sons of Africa.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen
Joof,
We all know that you meant no harm but I just wanted to caution you due
to past experiences.
Habib
Welcome Rene . I am glad you can now get your info first hand
Rgds
Habib Ghanim
Abdou wrote:
This is a product of modern capitalism (a process
whereby the rich get richer while the poor get poorer) which is created by
mankind and cherished by almost every nation today. This brings us to a very
crucial question: did socialism fail ultimately or should it be
revisited...???
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
Abdou:
I agree with you. But the further question is whether socialism could survive
in today's world where weapons are so sophisticated. Maybe one of the reasons
socialism failed is because capitalist world powers can afford to put so much
money into "defense" budgets whereas socialist regimes had to struggle to
keep up because they put so much more into health, education and welfare.
Abdou
I agree with you.
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 09-Aug-97 ***
Title: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst Criticism
By Ramesh Jaura
BONN, Aug 7 (IPS) - Five days of talks on new commitments by
developed nations to cut emissions of climate-changing gases
closed here Thursday, leaving observers wondering if a planned
world wide pact to tackle global warming will be truly effective.
The negotiations, joined by some 600 delegates from 140 nations,
ended leaving serious doubts about the effectiveness of the accord
that is supposed to emerge from the talks process. Nations meet in
Kyoto, Japan, in December to sign the finished pact.
''We should all be concerned about the slow progress at this
meeting,'' said Michael Zammit Cutajar, Executive Secretary of the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
''There is only a short time remaining to build the necessary
political will for producing an effective agreement in Kyoto,'' he
added. The Kyoto ministerial meeting scheduled for early December
will be the third conference of parties to the UNFCCC (COP-III).
The draft text of the accord is long and, according to Zammit
Cutajar, ''many sections still include a variety of negotiating
positions''. He told IPS he was hopeful that the necessary
political will be found at the next round of talks here in
October.
His concerns were shared by environmental activists. Klaus Milke
of the NGO Germanwatch urged German chancellor Helmut Kohl to
exercise his plitical influence, in line with the commitment he
had shown at the G-8 (the Group of Seven rich nations, plus
Russia) summit in Denver and the special session of the U.N.
General Assembly in New York in June.
He said there was already talk of U.S. president Bill Clinton
travelling to Kyoto. ''It will be in the interests of a solid
world-wide accord if Kohl would, in fact, encourage Clinton to
join the Kyoto meeting, also signalling his own interest in doing
so,'' he told IPS.
Greenpeace Intenational's Bill Hare agreed that political
pressure was required, as ''depressingly little progress'' had
been made at the five-day talks of the so-called ad hoc group on
the Berlin mandate (AGBM), set up by COP-I in the German capital
two years ago.
The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) also criticised negotiators
at the UNFCCC for ''achieving virtually no progress towards
reaching agreement'' on combating global warming. Both the
Greenpeace International and WWF singled out Japan and the U.S. as
those mainly responsible.
WWF believes that Japan's ability to host the December climate
meet in Kyoto effectively is ''now in doubt''. Yurika Ayukawa of
WWF Japan expressed dismay at Tokyo's failure to offer any
proposals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
''Empty barrels make the most noise. Japan should come up with a
proposal of its own before criticising other countries that have
presented serious proposals,'' Ayukawa said. ''Instead they are
stalling the negotiations and diverting attention away from their
inaction by attacking the European Union.''
The European Union proposed at an AGBM meeting last March in Bonn
that developed countries should cut their emissions by 15 per cent
of 1990 levels by the year 2010. This was the first formal -- and
unti now the only -- proposal from industrialised countries to
include a numerical target for a reduction of greenhouse gas
emissions.
So-called greenhouse gases -- mainly carbon dioxide (CO2), but
including methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorocarbons
like CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs -- are blamed for potentially
catastrophic rises in average global temperatures.
The EU's proposed targets would initially apply to a basket of
three gases: CO2, CH4 and N2O, with other gases to be added later.
It also suggested setting an interim target of 7.5 per cent by
2005.
Hare of Greenpeace said Japan was ''sitting on its hands,
dithering, procrastinating and delaying''. He urged Japanese
premier Ryutaro Hashimoto to urgently sort out the internal
differences -- between the powerful Ministry for Trade and
Industry (MITI) and Japan's Environmental Agency -- that have
created ''this potentially disastrous state''.
However, it was not only Japan. ''The country that is principally
to blame for this lack of progress is the United States, which
still seems to be paralysed by pressure from the fossil fuel
industry at home,'' said Hare.
Clinton had repeatedly stated that there was a need to move away
from rhetoric and towards real action on the climate change
problem. But rhetori and no action had characterised the American
negotiators in Bonn.
''The U.S. delegation has been more concerned with creating
loopholes than creating a protocol which will lead to real
reductions,'' he added. In addition to providing real leadership,
U.S. and Japan should present their reduction targets before to
the next, and last, round of negotiations in October in Bonn, he
said.
Zammit Cutajar welcomed this possibility. However, Clinton had
given no commitment to that effect and had only agreed to offer
concrete proposals well in time for an agreement in Kyoto, he
said.
''President Clinton may have vowed to take action during his
speech at the Earth Summit meeting in June, but you would never
know it by observing the intransigence of the U.S. this week in
Bonn,'' said Marylyn McKenzie-Hedger, WWF climate change policy
director.
''Is this yet another example of the Clinton Administration's
saying one thing but doing another?'' she asked. WWF applauds the
EU's leadership in the negotiations, but criticises it for not
adequately explaining how it would monitor and enforce emission
reductions by its member states.
In contrast to the evident widespread dissatisfaction with the
five-day negotiations, AGBM Chairman, Ambassador Raul Estrada-
Oyula of Argentina, appeared to be exuding optimism.
''We are leaving Bonn today with the various options fully
articulated and clarified for all to see and understand,'' he told
reporters. ''When we come back for our final session in October
governments will be well positioned to choose amongst them.''
Ambassador Estrada-Oyuela's term as chairman expires with end of
the mandate given at COP-I in Berlin where the international
community recognised that stronger measures were needed to
minimise the risk of climate change.
Under the framework convention approved at the Earth Summit in
Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, developed countries agreed to take
measures aimed at returning their greenhouse gas emissions to 1990
levels by the year 2000.
There could be no going back on that commitment, or on the Berlin
mandate established to negotiate new developed country commitments
for the first decades of the 21st century, said Zammit Cutajar.
(END/IPS/RJ/JMP/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/CLIMATE CHANGE/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction please
contact the IPS coordinator at <online@ips.org>.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 19:04:45 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9708131907.A2211-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Fri, 8 Aug 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
>
> Mr. Jaiteh
> You hit it right on the nose.
> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint
> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I
> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.
> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get
> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It may
> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops
> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this so
> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this
> idea.
> Habib
Hello Habib,
I'm interested in knowing about this could be done. Could you please expand??
Thanks,
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:36:23 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <19970814043624.6291.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
folks,
The article below also appeared on the Aug. 13th issue of the Japan
times; under the heading...."New data shuffles genetic pecking order".
Later....
Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.
Are Africans naturally superior?
By GWYNNE DYER
"If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all
human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,
geneticist, Yale University.
WE ARE SEEING it now at the World Athletic Championships in Athens,
where over half the winners are black although people of African
descent are only ten percent of the world's population.
We've seen it for years in the black domination of professional
sports from boxing to basketball. And we are starting to see it not
just in the physical domain, but the intellectual as well.
In the United States, home of one of the biggest black populations
outside Africa, it is customary to lament the poor academic
achievement of the African-Americans. Liberals blame it on poverty and
the psychological heritage of slavery, while closet racists produce
books like Richard Herrnstein and Charle Murray's 1994 tome THE BELL
CURVE, proposing a hierarchy of intelligence with East Asians at the
top, whites in the middle,and Africans firmly at the bottom.
In Britain, however, there is both an Afro-Carribean population and
significant numbers of immigrants who have arrived directly from
Africa. And while young West Indian males conform to the North American
pattern and do significantly less well than whites in British schools,
black Africans outperform both the whites and every other immigrant
group.
Given Africa's dreadful history over the past few centuries-
slavery,colonialism, and post-colonial tyranny and poverty - there is a
delicious irony in the notion that black Africans may actually turn out
to be physically AND intellectually superior to everybody else:
faster, stronger, and cleverer too. But in reality, it's probably a bit
more complicated than that.
Never mind constrcucting hierarchies in which the various "races"
of mankind are ranked in physiological or intellectual pecking orders.
Consider instead the recent work of Professor Kenneth Kidd of Yale
University, who studies the "variability" of the genetic heritage of
various ethnic groups.
Kidd's team has been taking DNA samples of a large number of
individuals in various African tribes, and seeing how much variation
there is between individuals in aech tribe. It turns out to be huge:
in one group of a tribe of Pygmies in Zaire, he found nine different
variants in single stretch of DNA.
In samples taken from hundreds of people in every other part of the
world, there were only six variants - all of which the Pygmies had
too. Other stretches of DNA yielded similar results: there is far wider
variation in the gene pool of this small band of Pygmies than in among
all the billions of non-Africans in the world.
OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.
"In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want
to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of the
world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it mean
for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in
schools, or anywhere else?
The "why" is quite simple. Modern human beings evolved in Africa
around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for
the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of
genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people
who settled the rest of the world.
The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there
has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to
occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour. It
is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So how
does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?
The wider range of genetic variation among Africans does not mean that
theuy are all super-heroes, in athletics or anything else. It means that
there are likely to be more Africans at the extremes of performance,
both physically and intellectually. Just as the tallest and the shortest
groups of human beings are both Africans (the Tutsis and the Pygmies),
so it is likely that the fastest and the slowest, the strongest and the
weakest, will all be African.
And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the
British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that
Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with
low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while
children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high
economic status will do very well.
Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the
other hand, are very real.
(Dyer is a London-based independent journalist and historian whose
columns appear on 35 countries).
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 01:44:49 -0700
From: Abdou Touray <abdou@cs.columbia.edu>
To: Gambia-l List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fwd: Posting from Amy Aidara
Message-ID: <33F2C580.6454264F@cs.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Received: (qmail 29495 invoked by uid 0); 14 Aug 1997 04:37:42 -0000
Message-ID: <19970814043742.29494.qmail@hotmail.com>
Received: from 202.190.191.74 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;
Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:37:42 PDT
X-Originating-IP: [202.190.191.74]
From: "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-L@u.Washington.edu
Content-Type: text/plain
Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:37:42 PDT
ASSALAMU ALAIKUM
hello, friend.
I was reading the la la la letter when i decided to answer you.I was
very suprised when I read that yaya jammeh is stealing the gambian
money. Why can't you give him his chance. I really don't know what do
you want. For thirty years jawara were stealing money, and he neverdo
anything. But since yaya is trying to do something people
are trying to criticise. Or do you like the gambia to be as usual.
my name is amy . Iam a student in iiu at malaysia. And I am wiating
for my answer as soon as possible.
Yours
amy
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 09:23:13 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: farmers
Message-ID: <41FF36E02C1@amadeus.cmi.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hello,
due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I
am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this
has already been discussed.
We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been
two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,
probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I
hope I heard wrong!?).
If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental
emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and
fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and
survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from year to year from selling their yearly
peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending
of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do if
they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?
Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a
catastrophy?
Regards
Heidi Skramstad
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 03:35:44 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Yaya Jammeh
Message-ID: <9708140735.AA33272@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Amy wrote:
> ASSALAMU ALAIKUM
> hello, friend.
> I was reading the la la la letter when i decided to answer you.I was
> very suprised when I read that yaya jammeh is stealing the gambian
> money. Why can't you give him his chance. I really don't know what do
> you want. For thirty years jawara were stealing money, and he neverdo
> anything. But since yaya is trying to do something people
> are trying to criticise. Or do you like the gambia to be as usual.
> my name is amy . Iam a student in iiu at malaysia. And I am wiating
> for my answer as soon as possible.
> Yours
> amy
Thank you, Amy, for the good inquiry you mentioned above. As a student, I
also always come across questions and puzzles as yours. In some cases,
while we know the truth and answer to such questions, we are made to feel
obliged to face the other way. I hope that my analysis will not implicate
any members of the list as I speak for no one other than myself.
The era of Jawara was another generation of its own. We have lived the
years and learned our mistakes. Jawara enabled many, a Gambian, to walk
with their eyes open. The openess of corruption, coupled with bribery and
extortion, found its way to the hearts of many government workers. It was
not unusual to say, for example, that a mere office secretary can own a
mercedes and a 500,000 dalasi ($50,000 US$)"mansion-like" domicile. This
was obvious not only in the customs and income tax divisions but through
out the different departments. In short, CORRUPTION was as bright as
daylight.
The downfall of Jawara, however, brought with it a new breed of what I
shall call "a new" society. Here, one can find the people who were either
critical or part of the "old" regime. This is the group that I believe
will call "a spade a spade", if you know what I mean. The people in this
group have either transceneded from corruption or have always understood
the process to corruption.They have a thorough knowledge of when a
governemet is not rolling the ball in the right direction. Any Democratic
country has such people. In the US, it is the Repulican majority-without-
Republican president who have to battle president Bill Clinton over
alleagtions of sexual misconduct, bribery,...etc. In Britain, the downfall
of John Major was a victory for the left-wing party that had struggled for
years. These are big "democratic" countries that regard the "right to
vote" as one of the highest of the laws.
While your tone sounds like you are acquainted to the Jammeh regime, my
impression is that you are probably familiar with the Jawara regime also.
As such, I like to know how you feel about the accusations you mentioned
since there is no "proven" proof. The need for people to oppose, denounce,
challenge and accept an individual cannot be one fold, however. There are
those who
oppose for "personal" reasons and those who disagree with a "government's
idea" and has no other way of showing it other than denunciation. While I
like to consider myself a non-politician, I seem to regard the opposers,
with sympathy, as a highly "informed" group of people who can find the
wrongs of a government.
There is not a 100% efficiency in anything that a human does. Jammeh, like
many of us, is not perfect, and he's subject to mistakes in his "rookie"
years. Many believe that he's done many things that may have been a moral
set-back for his organisation. Questions about missing millions, for
example, has been voiced before and then kept aside. Other "allegations"
of cruelty has also surfaced and resurfaced. All these allegations and
accusations are made by those people whom I mentioned earlier as the
"informed group". The people in this group do not believe
the"just-accept-it" nature of the government.
I do agree, strongly, that the best government is the one with the
strongest oppsition. The days of "total" ignorance is dying slowly in the
Gambia. People are also aware of the things that go on both in the
government and business level. The choice of voicing their opinions in
public should be a fundamental human right. I believe that by disagreeing
and opposing a government's idea, one is making sure that the government
is NOT just making plans without thinking. We must accept those who
oppose
us, for that is the only way we can "play" better. If the president did
not have "opposers", then we are set back to the "jawara" era of
"dictatorship".
In conclusion, I would to say that rumours are not always untrue. If there
are accusations, then let the "accused" proof otherwise. Without that,
people will have to say whatever they want. The philosophy is simple. We
cannot condemed the idea of opposition without sacrificing dignity and
human "uncertainty". The people have been taken for "a ride" once, and
now, they have seen the way. "Total" democracy is what gave the people
uncertain feelings about the government and the people. The freedom to
choose is one of the best freedom rights you can have. When there is
wrong, we need to correct it. Let HIM(Jammeh), play his cards right or
there is no telling what people are going to say.....and what is going to
happen.
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
==============================================================================
P.S
BTW, Amy, are you a member of Gambia-l? I must have missed your
introduction. I was just wondering if you are a Gambian and doing Islamic
studies in Malaysia.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 13:07:28 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: farmers
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010D9@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Please can our friends in The Gambia answer something on this question.
How is the weather, the rain situation this year ? I=B4m comming in
november, what will I expect to find. ? Some days ago there were
questions and answers on pumps, irrigation etc. Many of the danish
projects in Africa and Asia is based on irrigation. We are famous on
pumps and they are now invented so they can run on solarcells. And I
understand that the farmers all over are happy. But traditionel wells =
is
also ok. I have one myself situated near Kerewan outside Lamin =
direction
the River. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
> ----------
> From: Heidi Skramstad[SMTP:heidis@amadeus.cmi.no]
> Sent: 14. August 1997 11.23
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: farmers
>=20
> Hello,=20
> due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I =
> am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this =
> has already been discussed.=20
>=20
> We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been=20
> two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,=20
> probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I =
> hope I heard wrong!?).
>=20
> If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental =
> emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and=20
> fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and=20
> survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from
> year to year from selling their yearly=20
> peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending =
> of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do =
if
>=20
> they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?=20
>=20
> Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a =
> catastrophy?
>=20
>=20
> Regards
>=20
> Heidi Skramstad =20
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 20:59:14 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: farmers
Message-ID: <199708141155.UAA24576@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Will our colleagues in The Gambia provide us with more information? If
the situation is as bad as Heidi said, then that is indeed unfortunate.
We consume because we produce something, without which consumption
will have to fall!
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 16:58:39 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian Women: SOCIAL REORIENTATION
Message-ID: <33F31D1F.614A@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Page 8 FOROYAA 31 July-7August,1997
SOCIAL REORIENTATION IN THE COUNTRYSIDE
Village Women Educate Each Other On Teenage Pregenancy And Early
Marriages
A delightful revolution is taking place in the countryside in The Gambia
- a revolution which is widenig the intellectual horizons of the peasant
women beyond the frontiers of their villages and districts. What is
currently happening in the countryside in the domain of entertainment
and education is destroying the myth, indeed a certain dogmatism, about
drama/theatre.
It is a widely held view that drama and its performance are better done
by a literate person - somebody who has probably studied drama and
literature. Well, that seems to be a fallacy from the point of the
peasant women of Sutukoba. who are not only capable of acting out plays
but are equally capable of convincing and verbalising them making it
possible for others to learn and ultimately sketch them.
On the 23 July 1997, I witnessed two plays staged by the women of
Sutukoba on two fundamental themes of actuality: "teenage pregnancy" and
"early marriage". I could not only hardly believe what I saw nor could I
believe what I heard being said, Tile profundity of the thoughts
invested into the play were such that one would have doubted if one was
told that the plays, from their inception to their being staged for
public consumption, were thought out and sketched by illiterate peasant
women, who were both the authors and the actresses of the said plays, as
well as the choreographers. And the choreography was so sensitive to
both the social and physical environments that it was hilarious. They
were aesthetically beautiful to the eye and glorifying to the ear.
As regards teenage pregnancy, the protagonists of the play contended
that the two most important causes of the social ill in question are (a)
the liberality of parents with their adolescent daughters and (b) the
immaturity and naivety of teenage girls in following young men into the
bossoms of the hideouts of their back yards, where they spend almost
every night drinking Chinese Green tea. This particular play depicts
the plight of an adolescent girl who had fallen victim of the social
vice under consideration. The girl was so young that when she became
pregnant and it was time for her to have the child, a caesarian
operation had to be performed on her resulting to saving her life to the
detriment of that of the child.
The moral of the play is that the liberalism of parents with their
daughters should be tempered with the control of the teenage girls and
that family life education should also form part of the curriculum for
such girls. The main protagonist of the play also contended one should
begin to bear children only when one is a fully fledged grown up and
that one is both biologically and socially ready for it.
With regard to early marriage, it was imputed to parents' 'insatiable'
avidity for money and other material things. In the particular case in
point the parents were offered over D20,000 to obtain their consent for
marriage with their teenage daughter. The marriage was eventually
contracted against warnings issued by one of the protagonists of the
play that receiving such money for marriage was tantamount to selling
one's daughter', that the consequences of such a contracted marriage
could be disastrous where it could not work. Another protagonist
proferred that early marriage is one of the social evils responsible for
teenage pregnancy, as well as enslaving young girls to household chores
in the situation of marriage.
What the second play purported to do was to depict the precarious life
of a fourteen year old girl whose hand was given in marriage to a young
man who had accumulated a lot of money while working in the United
States. The play depicts quite clearly that the teenage girl was made
to marry the young man not so much for the love, if any, she had for him
as
for the amount of money given to the parents by him to buy their
consent and to drown their daughter into a financial dupery.
When Amie was finally wedded to the husband and was taken to his home,
she came face to face with the stack reality that she has vet to learn
to run a marital house in the hard way. that she had to learn pound
coos, cook it the same day and also do laundry all simultaneously on the
same day. Faced with this tedious and daunting work Amie implored in
vain her relatives to send her some of her young sisters and cousins to
help her perform the arduous tasks. All she ended up doing was to cry,
particularly given also that she has become pregnant in the process, in
deed an unwanted pregnancy! What she wanted and did struggle for was to
get out of such a marriage in order to regain, her freedom.
Both plays ended in songs the lyrics of which are an admonition to
parents against bargaining their teenage daughters into marriage for
money and other material things contrary to the wishes and likes of
their daughters who are still under age.
It is a real joy to see the plays being acted, particularly in the
social circumstances of a peasant community where people are
increasingly becoming aware of such social ailments.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:34:47 -0500
From: Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <3.0.1.32.19970814123447.00735a10@xsite.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>From the Japan Times article by GWYNNE DYER...
>> [In Britain], black Africans outperform both the whites and every other
>> immigrant group.
It's a pity that this fact would certainly not be mentioned in the New York
Times or your local 6 O'Clock news in the US. I discovered this fact, not
from the media, but from friends and family studying in the UK.
I also understand that, according to US State Department statistics,
Africans proportionally attain the highest academic degrees than any other
immigrant group in the USA.
Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be
known of Africans in the USA, given
- Francis
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:41:43 -0500
From: Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)
Message-ID: <3.0.1.32.19970814124143.0073cff8@xsite.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Sorry, hit the send command key-stroke prematurely. The last sentence there
should have read...
> Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be
> known of Africans in the USA, given its irrational racial and social
politics.
- Francis
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:34:27 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <01BCA8F2.9AECE660@dilo.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA8F2.9AF48780"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA8F2.9AF48780
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Jainaba!
Thanks for that forward and keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:jai_diallo@hotmail.com]
Sent: 14 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 7:36
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
folks,
The article below also appeared on the Aug. 13th issue of the Japan=20
times; under the heading...."New data shuffles genetic pecking order".
Later....
Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.
Are Africans naturally superior?
By GWYNNE DYER
=20
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 13:26:01 -0500
From: Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <3.0.1.32.19970814132601.0073d8bc@xsite.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Just to clarify, my purpose was NOT to claim African superiority in anyway
whatever. I simply mean to lament over a case where credit is long and
seriously overdue. Besides, I think the world at large could benefit from
the knowledge that poverty does not necessarily stifle academic achievement.
Cautiously & sincerely yours,
Francis
My previous message in its entirety:
>>From the Japan Times article by GWYNNE DYER...
>> [In Britain], black Africans outperform both the whites and every other
>> immigrant group.
> It's a pity that this fact would certainly not be mentioned in the New York
> Times or your local 6 O'Clock news in the US. I discovered this fact, not
> from the media, but from friends and family studying in the UK.
> I also understand that, according to US State Department statistics,
> Africans proportionally attain the highest academic degrees than any other
> immigrant group in the USA.
> Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be
> known of Africans in the USA, given its irrational racial and social
> politics.
> - Francis
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 14:42:21 EST5EDT
From: "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)
Message-ID: <7D2FC34380@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
Francis,
In the 7 March 1997 issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education there
is an article on perceptions of black athletes in the US. I just
read the article (not 10 minutes ago during dinner!) and I will try
to find the web site of the periodical so I can post it on this List.
It was extremely interesting but I don't believe it will ever be
widely discussed in the US. In a land of flagrant racism and
resulting violence folks are hush hush about the injustices they
perform by hyping up black americans as athleltes and not
intellectuals.
The article was a book review of sorts. Dr John Hoberman of
University of Texas recently published a book called "Darwin's
Athletes: How Sports Have Damaged Black America and Preserved the
Myth of Race." Has anyone read it? Hoberman claimes that combined
with the commercialism and almost god like reverance we lend to
sports worshipping in the US, an image of performance in sports has
been impressed upon the black youth in the country. He claims (I
can't agree fully with this) that sports have drawn younger folks out
of the classroom and onto the sports field. He feels that there is
more influence to use raw strength and talent than there is to use
intellect and knowledge (as a former teacher of biology, I do agree
with this).
There were so many facets of this article, I couldn't even begin to
relate the gist of them. As I have mentioned I will try to find a
way to post this article. I will share one quote of the article
because it moved me close to tears but closer to anger.
A black columnist was reviewing the book in the "St. Petersburg
Times." He commented that he had recently attended a football game
between his alma mater mostly black high school against an almost all
white high school. His team won the game. Here's what followed:
"After the game, the columnist over heard one black student shout to a
white student, 'Y'all may have the brains, but we won the game!'
'That's poetry,' Dr. Hoberman says after reading aloud the quote, his
voice rising. 'That's the sort of stuff that should make any parent
just sick, any educator just sick. If that kid says it, there are
millions of kids who think it, and that is a tragedy that should make
everybody angry.'"
There you have it. Not much related to the Gambia but there none the
less.
Have a nice evening,
Laura
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 21:46:53 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970814204752.AAA17536@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Ron Matheson has been added to the list. Welcome to
the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 01:04:57 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)
Message-ID: <01BCA917.85F81020@kolls567>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA917.860137E0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA917.860137E0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Tahnks Laura and keep up the good work down!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP:LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu]
Sent: 14 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:42
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)
Francis,
In the 7 March 1997 issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education there=20
is an article on perceptions of black athletes in the US. I just=20
read the article (not 10 minutes ago during dinner!) and I will try=20
to find the web site of the periodical so I can post it on this List.=20
It was extremely interesting but I don't believe it will ever be=20
widely discussed in the US. In a land of flagrant racism and=20
resulting violence folks are hush hush about the injustices they=20
perform by hyping up black americans as athleltes and not=20
intellectuals. =20
The article was a book review of sorts. Dr John Hoberman of=20
University of Texas recently published a book called "Darwin's=20
Athletes: How Sports Have Damaged Black America and Preserved the=20
Myth of Race." Has anyone read it? Hoberman claimes that combined=20
with the commercialism and almost god like reverance we lend to=20
sports worshipping in the US, an image of performance in sports has=20
been impressed upon the black youth in the country. He claims (I=20
can't agree fully with this) that sports have drawn younger folks out=20
of the classroom and onto the sports field. He feels that there is=20
more influence to use raw strength and talent than there is to use=20
intellect and knowledge (as a former teacher of biology, I do agree=20
with this). =20
There were so many facets of this article, I couldn't even begin to=20
relate the gist of them. As I have mentioned I will try to find a=20
way to post this article. I will share one quote of the article=20
because it moved me close to tears but closer to anger.
A black columnist was reviewing the book in the "St. Petersburg=20
Times." He commented that he had recently attended a football game=20
between his alma mater mostly black high school against an almost all=20
white high school. His team won the game. Here's what followed:
"After the game, the columnist over heard one black student shout to a=20
white student, 'Y'all may have the brains, but we won the game!'
'That's poetry,' Dr. Hoberman says after reading aloud the quote, his=20
voice rising. 'That's the sort of stuff that should make any parent=20
just sick, any educator just sick. If that kid says it, there are=20
millions of kids who think it, and that is a tragedy that should make=20
everybody angry.'"
There you have it. Not much related to the Gambia but there none the=20
less.
Have a nice evening,
Laura
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 00:48:13 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <9708150448.AA73110@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Jainaba, thanks for the article. I couldn't help commenting as I
read it. Any misundertsanding of my comments is not intentional.
Jainaba Diallo, you wrote:
> Are Africans naturally superior?
> By GWYNNE DYER
>
> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all
> human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,
> geneticist, Yale University.
..
..
> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.
> "In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want
> to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of the
> world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it mean
> for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in
> schools, or anywhere else?
Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole
genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"
world really see in Africans. It would seem that genetic variation could
also expain why tribes are so dispersedly against one another, Why there
is hunger, famine and starvation reaping virtually the entire African
continent, why there is chaos, conflicts and cruelty, and why there is the
need for an outright"good" leadership. I think we should ask: Is this not
an overwhelmingly biased report?
> The "why" is quite simple. Modern human
>beings evolved in Africa
> around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for
> the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of
> genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people
> who settled the rest of the world.
> The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there
> has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to
> occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour. It
> is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So how
> does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?
Here is a theory that has two mystical meanings. Does it mean that the
"pure" africans' genetic variety , since they never moved, remained
entirely the same? And what does it mean "superficial" when it is refering
to changes that might have actually taken place. Skin colour, for example,
can be seen in many non-African countries. The "white" people and the
Arabs seem to dominate economically though. It is because they had less
genetic variety, hence they had a "purer intellectual logic"? At least
that is what seemed to be implied here. So, is genetic variation good or
bad in this regard?
And Who is the fastest and who is the slowest? We will seem divided when
this answer was to be unfolded. This genetic variation thing can head into
shallow waters if followed. Is is not trying to seperate us, even more, by
classifying us as "winners" and "losers"? How can one tribe be inferior to
another in the same area? Is this not what tribalism is all about?
> And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the
> British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that
> Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with
> low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while
> children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high
> economic status will do very well.
Now, is this not another turn-around? I thought Afro-Carribean students
would have a less-genetic change since they are in a different
environment. I wonder how a report on the US would academically classify
the African immigrants and the African-Americans. Would this not create a
more vivid dividedness between the two? No wonder the US is silent on this
issue!
> Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the
> other hand, are very real.
This is what I'm talking about. Genetic pecking orders defies everything
the real world is all about. Economic power!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
===========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
===========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 01:03:37 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?
Message-ID: <970815010336_-1202799642@emout03.mail.aol.com>
Tombong & others:
What, if anything, has been done regarding allegations that military and
intelligence agents tortured Yusupha Cham and other members of UDP for
exercising their constitutional right? I assume we will get more than a
government statement expressing commitment to democracy, respect for human
rights, etc. from the regime or its mouthpieces.
I must say I was utterly disgusted, to say the least, when I watched a video
showing the group with unrefutable evidence of torture. I am eagerly
awaiting a response before saying more.
(Not in a mood to say "salaam")
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:33:55 -0200 (GMT)
From: Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 <asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Self Introduction
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970815122513.24956A-100000@vkol.pspt.fi>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Am a Gambian studying in Finland at the School of Business and
Administration, Varkaus. Back home I have been working in the Gambia
national Army for five years as a training wing Instructor. Most people
back knows me as ex cpl Sanyang.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:19:52 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Self Introduction
Message-ID: <19970815112056.AAA19656@LOCALNAME>
Welcome on board the Gambian electronic Bantaba (Pencha bi) Mr.
Sanyang. Just feel at home.
Momodou Camara
On 15 Aug 97 at 12:33, Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 wrote:
>
> Am a Gambian studying in Finland at the School of Business and
> Administration, Varkaus. Back home I have been working in the Gambia
> national Army for five years as a training wing Instructor. Most
> people back knows me as ex cpl Sanyang.
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:31:59 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FWD: Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. Leone
Message-ID: <19970815123304.AAA20746@LOCALNAME>
Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. Leone
LAGOS, August 12 (Xinhua) -- The Nigeria government has
ordered its businessman to stop exporting petroleum products to
Sierra Leone.
A release of the Petroleum Pipelines Marketing Company said
today that the order is sequel to the economic sanctions against
Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States
(ECOWAS), the Nigeria television authority reported.
ECOWAS announced full-scale economic embargo and sanctions
against the troubled country shortly after the military junta
said at the end of July that it would stay in power until the
year 2001.
The release also dissociated the company from the reported
discharge of petroleum products in Sierra Leone by a vessel
related to it.
It stated that an area manager of the company had been
blacklisted by the federal government.
Meanwhile, a British Broadcasting Company report said the fuel
crisis in Sierra Leone led to the death of two men this morning in the
capital Freetown.
A 25-year-old motor mechanical attached to a gas station in
the east of the capital was shot in the stomach when he was
asking for payment for some five gallons of petrol ordered by a
man in military camouflage and armed with an automatic assault
rifle.
The motor mechanical was rushed to a nearby hospital and was
announced dead on arrival. The armed man was also killed later.
Enditem
- provided by infoPool News Service -
- Copyright + XINHUA News Agency - all rights reserved -
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:34:02 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FWD: Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona Crisis
Message-ID: <19970815123507.AAA27416@LOCALNAME>
Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona Crisis
LAGOS, August 13 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria has reiterated its
determination to restore Sierra Leone's civilian government led
by President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah ousted in the May 25 coup, saying the
commitment was "unshakable".
The position of the Nigerian government on the current
situation in Sierra Leone was predicated on its concern for peace and
stability in the west African sub-region, said Chief Mike Onoja,
director general of the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.
According to him, the crisis in the troubled country, if not
carefully managed, could jeopardize Nigeria's efforts in
establishing peace and stability in west Africa.
The official, who described the coup as uncalled for, said the
actions of the elements in Sierra Leone was characterized by looting
and wanton destruction of lives and property.
It was especially so when coup soldiers invited the rebel
Revolutionary United Front personnel, numbering thousands, out of
their forest positions into the center of Freetown, capital of the
country.
The group of fighters now "virtually overwhelmed the Sierra
Leone armed forces", he said, adding that soldiers and the rebel
fighters had "systematically vandalized" Freetown and its
environs.
The situation is worsening in Sierra Leone with tightened
economic sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West
African States (ECOWAS) after the military in power said it would not
step down until the year 2001.
As reported diplomatic moves are underway to resume talks
between the junta and ECOWAS for peaceful settlement of the
crisis, the Nigerian government on Tuesday ordered a ban on
exporting petroleum products to the beleaguered country. Enditem
--
- provided by infoPool News Service -
- Copyright + XINHUA News Agency - all rights reserved -
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 9:14:10 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: farmers
Message-ID: <TFSHHVPE@nusacc.org>
Mr. Nordam,
The weather patterns in the whole world are changing to extremes and for
The Gambia it does not seem encouraging BUT the Almighty creator has
given us underground water . Let us make use of it instead of just
waiting for the rain. I have been advocating water wells( not reinventing
the idea just giving more emphasis to it) for a long time and I hope the
farmers will eventually get to that approach of course with some
financial help or self help initiatives.
Habib Diab Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk
Sent: Thursday, August 14, 1997 1:18 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: farmers
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Please can our friends in The Gambia answer something on this question.
How is the weather, the rain situation this year ? I_m comming in
november, what will I expect to find. ? Some days ago there were
questions and answers on pumps, irrigation etc. Many of the danish
projects in Africa and Asia is based on irrigation. We are famous on
pumps and they are now invented so they can run on solarcells. And I
understand that the farmers all over are happy. But traditionel wells is
also ok. I have one myself situated near Kerewan outside Lamin direction
the River. Asbj_rn Nordam
> ----------
> From: Heidi Skramstad[SMTP:heidis@amadeus.cmi.no]
> Sent: 14. August 1997 11.23
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: farmers
>
> Hello,
> due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I
> am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this
> has already been discussed.
>
> We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been
> two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,
> probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I
> hope I heard wrong!?).
>
> If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental
> emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and
> fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and
> survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from
> year to year from selling their yearly
> peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending
> of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do if
>
> they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?
>
> Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a
> catastrophy?
>
>
> Regards
>
> Heidi Skramstad
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 9:15:45 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: hghanim@nusacc.org, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca
Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA
Message-ID: <TFSHIJQO@nusacc.org>
Ancha
I am forwarding a reply I emailed to Laura last week
If you have any more specific questions -shoot them
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 2:12 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Laura,
The water table is lowest in the foni and parts of Kombo St Mary's
region. The equipment you use depends solely on how much time and money
you have. If time is not of essence , the old fashion way is the cheapest
and strongest. The method of digging and concreting each meter with
reinforced concrete as you go until you reach the wet area. Then you use
the sump pump to go as deep as possible to get as much water before you
drop the prefabricated molded concrete ring into the bottom to prevent
caving during the rainy season.( the best time to dig a well is at the
height of the dry season.
I have a fully documented report on this subject. The average village
women are the greatest benefactors. They ended giving their husbands
cigarette money and buying clothes for their children and themselves also
from the EXTRA money they got from my project. Next time you visit The
Gambia just ask the women of Yundum and Lamin villages. They always pray
for me and gave me token gifts which I highly appreciated . Of course the
families involved always had extra FOOD to share even during the dry
season .
The second alternative is the drilling truck (or Hand drilling equipment
-half cheaper but a little bit more time than the mechanical one) You
need casings for these and usually dig deeper for permanent water supply.
Yes I have a lot of feasible ideas and you can contact me at 202 289 5511
or just email me
It is a very good project but I had to stop because of rampant bribery
demands from some of our past, present and/or future government
participants/employees . I did not encourage nor participated in such
corrupt practices so I packed up and left.
This is one of the reasons why so many of us are not interested in going
back. I feel I have contributed to the national development of the Gambia
on that capacity so I do not have any guilt in staying in the USA .
Habib Diab Ghanim, SR
-----Original Message-----
From: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu
Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 11:49 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Habib,
I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the water
table is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type of
equipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel farther
away from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In the
lower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150
american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folk
up there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a well
on his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I think
Save the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well digging
business accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have any
ideas about how this cam be accomplished?
Thanks,
Laura
> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500
> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: hghanim@nusacc.org
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA
> Originally to: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
> Mr. Jaiteh
> You hit it right on the nose.
> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint
> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I
> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.
> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get
> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It
may
> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops
> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this
so
> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this
> idea.
> Habib
>
> -----Original Message-----
> From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
> Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA
>
> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
> --
> >
> > Dear List Members:
>
> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are
> very
> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?
> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!
> > Liz Stewart Fatti
> >
> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will
> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in
> Agriculture.
>
> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we
> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find
> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no
> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.
>
> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are
> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and
> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.
> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.
>
> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly
> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to
> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's
> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than
> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is
> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The
> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the
> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.
>
> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early
> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That
> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our
> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.
>
> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of
> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start
> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful
> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is
> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community
> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system.
Instead
> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use
> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental
> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.
>
> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because
> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.
> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient
> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place
> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,
> insects to people and government) better off if this big
> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the
> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce
> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces
> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.
> May be its one way to start coorporate
> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in
> this scene.
>
> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do
> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the
> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even
> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;
> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in
> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will
give
> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because
> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of
> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the
> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.
>
>
> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve
> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating
> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from
> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it
> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies
> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.
> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that
> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in
> a similar case -eggs from England.
>
> Too much to say already!
>
> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.
>
> Malanding Jaiteh
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 07:49:59 PDT
From: "alpha umar jallow" <alphaumar@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Self-introduction
Message-ID: <19970815144959.25660.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse
Santa-Su, URD.
I am happy to join the list and all friends.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 10:57:01 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: alphaumar@hotmail.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Self-introduction
Message-ID: <TFSIQYPQ@nusacc.org>
Welcome Alpha
Question?
Can you send email from Basse or do they need to get clearance from
Banjul .Just curious
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: alphaumar@hotmail.com
Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 10:50 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Self-introduction
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse
Santa-Su, URD.
I am happy to join the list and all friends.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:24:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Self-introduction
Message-ID: <9708151524.AA42392@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Welcome to GL!
Moe S. Jallow
> My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse
> Santa-Su, URD.
> I am happy to join the list and all friends.
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 08:49:13 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <B0000003908@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
(jgr@commit.gm)
Genetics is a flammable material to discuss, but here's my comment:
>>> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all
>> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.
>Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole
>genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"
I have read this statement before (not from Prof. Kidd, I thnk) and I believe
you put the finger on the point when you say that "it is not the way "other"
word sees it". I believe the argument was used (subconcously racist) to
describe the fact that ANY small group of humans will contain almost all
genetic variance (just like you by taking any "variant" of a dog may, in a
few hundred year by selective breeding have created a wolf). The reason
why Africans were used in the example is that non-Africans tend to see
Africans as _one_ group, and far removed genetically from them.
In the original example I saw, the specific group mentioned was a small
African tribe (I believe the Kree or something in southern Africa) where
about 50% has a genetic disorder (the Lobster Claw syndrome) which
means that they only have two toes (the four smaller ones are grown
together). This group only, according to the book which I believe was written
by Stephen Gould then contains >90% of all human genes...
Certainly it is to be expected that as large a group as all Africans (not
a "genetic" group at all, I'd say), will contain not only "almost all" but
indeed ALL of human variation.
Joern
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:38:24 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Message-ID: <B0000003915@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.
-------------------------------------
* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *
(By Pap Saine.)
According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General of
Customs now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of The
Gambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years. He
was appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997
when he became advisor.
In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of the
Gambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.
He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University in
Washington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked as
Charge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 to
August 1996.
Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from August
1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,
deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.
He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries and
training with his present salary level prior to his statutory retirement.
----------------------------------------
Any spelling errors are all mine.
Regards,
Torstein
Commit
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:33:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Roll over and play dead...humor
Message-ID: <9708151533.AA25334@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Habib, tell me if this is not funny....
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Four men were bragging about how smart their dogs are. The first man was
an Engineer, the second man was an Accountant, the third man was a Chemist,
the fourth was a Government Worker.
To show off, the Engineer called to his dog. "T-square, do your stuff."
T-square trotted over to a desk, took out some paper and a pen and promptly
drew a circle, a square and a triangle. Everyone agreed that was pretty
smart.
But the Accountant said his dog could do better. He called his dog and
said, "Slide Rule, do your stuff." Slide Rule went out into the kitchen
and returned with a dozen cookies. He divided them into 4 equal piles of 3
cookies each. Everyone agreed that was good.
But the Chemist said his dog could do better. He called his dog and said,
"Measure, do your stuff." Measure got up, walked over to the fridge, took
out a quart of milk, got a 10 ounce glass from the cupboard and poured
exactly 8 ounces without spilling a drop. Everyone agreed that was good.
The the three men turned to the Government Worker and said, "What
can your dog do?"
The Government Worker called to his dog and said, "Coffee Break, do your
stuff." Coffee Break jumped to his feet, ate the cookies, drank the milk,
dumped on the paper, sexually assaulted the other three dogs, claimed he
injured his back while doing so, filed a grievance report for unsafe
working conditions, put in for Worker's Compensation and went home on sick
leave.
======================
Moe S. Jallow
================================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:07:59 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fw
Message-ID: <TFSJPEMO@nusacc.org>
Time out,
Moe and Jainaba.
Let's take it easy and learn from both the positive and negative sides of
this topic.
-----Original Message-----
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu
Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 9:11 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fw
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Jainaba, thanks for the article. I couldn't help commenting as I
read it. Any misundertsanding of my comments is not intentional.
Jainaba Diallo, you wrote:
> Are Africans naturally superior?
> By GWYNNE DYER
>
> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all
> human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,
> geneticist, Yale University.
..
..
> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.
> "In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want
> to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of
the
> world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it
mean
> for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in
> schools, or anywhere else?
Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole
genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"
world really see in Africans. It would seem that genetic variation could
also expain why tribes are so dispersedly against one another, Why there
is hunger, famine and starvation reaping virtually the entire African
continent, why there is chaos, conflicts and cruelty, and why there is
the
need for an outright"good" leadership. I think we should ask: Is this not
an overwhelmingly biased report?
> The "why" is quite simple. Modern human
>beings evolved in Africa
> around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for
> the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of
> genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people
> who settled the rest of the world.
> The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there
> has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to
> occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour.
It
> is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So
how
> does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?
Here is a theory that has two mystical meanings. Does it mean that the
"pure" africans' genetic variety , since they never moved, remained
entirely the same? And what does it mean "superficial" when it is
refering
to changes that might have actually taken place. Skin colour, for
example,
can be seen in many non-African countries. The "white" people and the
Arabs seem to dominate economically though. It is because they had less
genetic variety, hence they had a "purer intellectual logic"? At least
that is what seemed to be implied here. So, is genetic variation good or
bad in this regard?
And Who is the fastest and who is the slowest? We will seem divided when
this answer was to be unfolded. This genetic variation thing can head
into
shallow waters if followed. Is is not trying to seperate us, even more,
by
classifying us as "winners" and "losers"? How can one tribe be inferior
to
another in the same area? Is this not what tribalism is all about?
> And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the
> British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that
> Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with
> low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while
> children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high
> economic status will do very well.
Now, is this not another turn-around? I thought Afro-Carribean students
would have a less-genetic change since they are in a different
environment. I wonder how a report on the US would academically classify
the African immigrants and the African-Americans. Would this not create a
more vivid dividedness between the two? No wonder the US is silent on
this
issue!
> Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the
> other hand, are very real.
This is what I'm talking about. Genetic pecking orders defies everything
the real world is all about. Economic power!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==========================================================================
=
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
==========================================================================
=
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 19:23:00 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Message-ID: <01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0@diff.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Torstein!
Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you =
guys on the ground about the almost toal lack of rains in the Gambia =
this year.And if I recall correctly, at least a couple of guys at the =
Agricultural Research Institute are now members of gambia-L.So,please =
can those guys take some time to EXPLAIN to us the situation right now.
And please,keep up the good work down there!
=09
Regards Basss!
----------
From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 15 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:38
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.
-------------------------------------
* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *
(By Pap Saine.)
According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General =
of
Customs now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of =
The
Gambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years. =
He
was appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997
when he became advisor.
In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of the
Gambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.
He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University in
Washington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked as
Charge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 to
August 1996.=20
Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from =
August
1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,=20
deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.=20
He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries and
training with his present salary level prior to his statutory =
retirement.
----------------------------------------
Any spelling errors are all mine.
Regards,
Torstein
Commit
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:38:00 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Message-ID: <TFSJZKXM@nusacc.org>
I agree BASSS
And would like to add another question
What is the Government planing to do about- what we all know - the
outcome! - It is not their fault definitely -no one can blame nature but
we can all collectively contribute with suggestions, actions or
financially give help DIRECTLY to your family that needs the relief
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 12:24 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14
<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Mr.Torstein!
Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you
guys
on the ground about the almost toal lack of rains in the Gambia this
year.And
if I recall correctly, at least a couple of guys at the
Agricultural Research Institute are now members of gambia-L.So,please can
those guys take some time to EXPLAIN to us the situation right now.
And please,keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 15 ____{, 1997 16:38
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.
-------------------------------------
* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *
(By Pap Saine.)
According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General
of
Customs now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of
The
Gambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years.
He
was appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997
when he became advisor.
In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of the
Gambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.
He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University in
Washington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked as
Charge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 to
August 1996.
Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from
August
1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,
deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.
He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries and
training with his present salary level prior to his statutory retirement.
----------------------------------------
Any spelling errors are all mine.
Regards,
Torstein
Commit
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:12:01 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Just for a Laugh....
Message-ID: <19970815181201.12125.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Habib, I also wanna know whether this ain't funny.......
Jainaba.
An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks
his dossier and says, "Ah, you're an engineer--you're in the wrong
place." So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.
Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort
in hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After a
while, they've got air conditioning and flush toilets and escalators,
and the engineer is a pretty popular guy.
One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and says with a
sneer,"So,how's it going down there in hell?" Satan replies, "Hey,
things are going great. We've got air conditioning and flush toilets and
escalators, and there's no telling what this engineer is going to come
up with next." God replies, "What??? You've got an engineer? That's a
mistake--he should never have gotten down there; send him up here."
Satan says, "No way. I like having an engineer on the staff, and I'm
keeping him.
God says, "Send him back up here or I'll sue." Satan laughs
uproariously and answers, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU going
to get a lawyer?"
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 14:51:46 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEWS ABOUT AFRICA'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (fwd)
Message-ID: <9708151851.AA45908@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Subj: News item
Date: 08-15-97
From: The Washigton Post
Africa Inching to Renewal from Economic Stagnation
By Lynne Duke
Washington Post Foreign Service
Friday, August 15, 1997; Page A01
JOHANNESBURG 97 When Texas-based SBC Communications Inc. and Telekom
Malaysia Berhad bought a 30 percent stake in Telkom South Africa, the
state-owned phone company, the deal was as significant for its dollar
value-$1.26 billion-as for the message it sent to the world about African
economic viability.
One of Africa's largest privatization deals, the Telkom acquisition earlier
this year sent a loud and clear signal that the country considered a
financial gateway to Africa-as well as a continental role model-was indee
open for business. In selling off one of the state assets that
traditionally have proved such a drag on African economies, the deal also
represented a growing commitment to economic reform in South Africa and
elsewhere on the continent. And with seven foreign firms in the bidding,
the deal exemplified the competition that is greeting Africa's tentative
emergence from econom stagnation, amid declarations here and abroad that an
African economic renewal may be underway.
Despite continued economic and political trouble on the continent, as well
as structural economic problems that have yet to be solved, sub-Saharan
Africa is posting new highs in economic growth rates, more economic reform
and more democracy-all of which have caused investors to consider this
once-marginalized continent a market worthy of their attention and money.
The trend is still fragile and new, with some of Africa's largest
countries-notably the two Congos, Angola, Sudan and Nigeria-still in
political turmoil or economic straits, or both. Some analysts say there is
not enough evidence to tell whether the new growth rates in Africa are a
new beginning or just a blip; many concede that the rates largely reflect
that African economies had nowhere to go but up.
But a task force sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations recently u
rged U.S. policymakers to take advantage of what it called "the most
promising period since the onset of African independence 40 years ago."
The task force noted that the United States exports more to Africa than to
Eastern Europe and the former Soviet republics combined, and that Africa
will become increasingly important as a market because more than a third of
U.S. economic growth results from exports.
Africa's new openness to investment and the news of its apparent upturn
have attracted heightened attention from U.S. investors, who have crammed
the ballrooms and wood-paneled chambers of Washington, New York and some
Afri can capitals during a series of investment summits held in recent
months, including one this spring that attracted 700 people.
And after years in which critics derided the marginalization of Africa in
U.S. foreign policy calculations except in times of humanitarian crisis,
the continent has received significant renewed U.S. attention. Its
tentative resurgence comes at a time when Clinton administration trade
officials as well as a bipartisan group in Congress have crafted
legislation aimed at creating a new trade and investment policy to move
Africa away from dependence on foreign aid. The SBC-Telkom deal is among
those touted in Washington as examples of the growing U.S. investment
relationship with Africa.
This month, for the perusal of American investors, the U.S. Trade and
Development Agency released a list of 45 big-ticket South African projects
in transportation, industrial development, power generation and
telecommunications that the agency said have the potential for generating
$8.2 billion in U.S. exports.
The pessimism so prevalent in the past-while still justified in some
nations-is giving way to a new conventional wisdom: that rumors of Africa's
eternal economic ruin may have been greatly exaggerated.
"It's still fragile, it's still difficult, but for the first time there's
good news coming out of Africa-and that's news," said Witney Schneidmann,
senior vice president of Washington-based Samuels International Associates
Inc., a consulting firm that focuses on corporate movements into Africa.
Namibian President Sam Nujoma, speaking to participants at a recent
African-African American conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, seemed to suggest
that an African moment was at hand. On the continent, it is called an
"African renaissance," based on a new sense of Africa's place in the world,
a new kind of pragmatic leadership and a commitment to connect Africa to
the global economy. In addition, more sub-Saharan African governments are
elected than ever before.
"We cannot afford to fail at the point where our continent is at the
threshold of success," Nujoma told the Harare audience, which included
American corporate executives making pledges of investment and boasting to
deals already done.
One of the clearest indicators of what Nujoma called the African threshold
is the upward trend in the continent's economic growth. The 5 percent
growth in its gross domestic product during 1996, while nowhere near the
double-digit growth achieved during the 1980s by the "tiger" economies of
Southeast Asia, marks a second year of overall growth and is the highest
rate in more than a decade. Africa has become the second-fastest-growing
region in the developing world, behind Asia, according to Flemings
Research, an arm of the Flemings international investment bank.
But some analysts contend that it may be too soon to state confidently that
African economies are turning a corner. They warn that African nations need
to see sustained growth of at least 7 percent to offset an average
population growth rate of 3 percent and to begin to produce enough
indigenously created wealth to eradicate the poverty that still grips most
of Africa's citizens. An estimated 40 percent of sub-Saharan Africa's 600
million people live on the equivalent of a dollar a day. But only in a
select few countries is economic growth surpassing population growth.
The threat of political turmoil, institutionalized corruption and a track
record of backsliding on reforms-such as ministers subverting reform
legislation by granting special favors and exemptions to their cronies-also
suggests to some analysts that current growth levels in some countries are
fragile and could easily fall.
Still, the economic growth taking place in several countries all over the
continent has raised eyebrows. Ethiopia and Uganda, once wracked by war and
despotic mismanagement, led East Africa last year with economic growth
rates of 11.9 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, according to the World
Bank. Malawi, with 16.1 percent growth, is leading the south, followed by
Zimbabwe with 8.1 percent and Mozambique with 6.4 percent. South Africa
remains this region's economic anchor and magnet for foreign investment,
though its growth is a modest 3.3 percent. In the west, Ivory Coast grew at
a 6.8 percent rate and Togo at 6 percent, and several other countries show
growth at 4 percent or more.
Some of this growth was fueled by weather: Good rains and harvests reversed
the effects of recent droughts. Also, high international prices for the
commodities on which many African economies depend, such as tea, coffee,
cotton and raw materials, brought more export revenue in such places as
Malawi, a tea-exporting country that is one of the continent's poorest
nations.
But such short-term changes in the fortunes of African countries do not
account for all of the growth. Analysts point to the structural changes
being made in many African economies as they crawl out from under the
failed policies wrought by heavily ideological post-independence
governments. And State control of economies through nationalization of
mines and other enterprises and vast expenditures on padded civil services
left many African nations paralyzed by debt in the 1980s, the decade of a
continent-wide economic crisis.
At the same time, the end of the Cold War means aid and trade with East and
West will no longer be determined by a country's strategic utility in the
superpower rivalry.
Some nations-namely Ghana and Uganda-that had economic reforms forced on
them by multilateral lending agencies are now beginning to reap the
benefits of macroeconomic stability and embracing policies once deemed
anathema, such as reducing public spending, balancing budgets, encouraging
private sector growth and selling off state enterprises.
South Africa's emergence as the economic and political powerhouse of the
continent following its 1994 transition to democracy also has helped turn
the tide, as governments watch Pretoria's new economic policies develop and
see them take a decidedly free-market turn.
But though South Africa's economy is the largest and most sophisticated in
the region, it appears to be stagnating under the weight of social needs
and state control left over from the apartheid era. Growth last year was
put at only 3.3 percent, and projections say this year's number may show a
flattening. And while the collective African budget deficit fell to 2.9
percent of gross domestic product, according to the African Development
Bank, South Africa maintained a relatively large deficit of 5.2 percent.
Still, because of its size, its potential and its market-oriented
democratic leadership, U.S. and other investors pin great hopes on South
Africa as an engine for growth in the region. Led by the United States,
foreign investment in South Africand savings," said Herman J. Cohen, head
of the Global Coalition on Africa and a former assistant secretary of state
for Africa.
African economic policies must foster higher rates of savings and
investment to create local wealth, he said.
Historically, however, in most African countries wealth has been
concentrated in the hands of a scant few, and access to it has been wielded
as a political tool by entrenched elites.
=============================================================================
Courtesy of AFRICA-N
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 15:41:48 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: jai_diallo@hotmail.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu
Subject: RE: Just for a Laugh....
Message-ID: <TFSMKEGW@nusacc.org>
This one is really a good addition to Moe Jallow ' s original "Roll
over and play dead"
Jainaba , you put this in the archives for future laughs.
Let's relax sometimes and loosen up . It is good for our blood pressure.
Peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: jai_diallo@hotmail.com
Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 2:10 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Just for a Laugh....
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Habib, I also wanna know whether this ain't funny.......
Jainaba.
An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks
his dossier and says, "Ah, you're an engineer--you're in the wrong
place." So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.
Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort
in hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After a
while, they've got air conditioning and flush toilets and escalators,
and the engineer is a pretty popular guy.
One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and says with a
sneer,"So,how's it going down there in hell?" Satan replies, "Hey,
things are going great. We've got air conditioning and flush toilets and
escalators, and there's no telling what this engineer is going to come
up with next." God replies, "What??? You've got an engineer? That's a
mistake--he should never have gotten down there; send him up here."
Satan says, "No way. I like having an engineer on the staff, and I'm
keeping him.
God says, "Send him back up here or I'll sue." Satan laughs
uproariously and answers, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU going
to get a lawyer?"
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 16:36:05 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: acsog@aol.com
Subject: addition to lisl
Message-ID: <TFSNCSBU@nusacc.org>
Anthony Grant wants to be added
Acog@aol.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 22:54:26 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970815215534.AAA22782@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome
to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 17:00:04 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: New member
Message-ID: <TFSNKWYK@nusacc.org>
Hello to the Gambia List.
I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spent
almost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to the
country especially in economic development
through my work with the banking sector and other organizations. My
family and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep in
touch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my direct
e-mail : acsog@aol.com.
Tony
-----Original Message-----
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk
Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Gambia-l,
Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome
to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 21:04:08 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Message-ID: <B0000003969@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Correct Mr. Ghanim.
It should be Howard. My spellchecker needs a update!
Thanks,
Torstein
Commit
>Congratulations to Tombong and Mr. Tauray
>I think the author meant Howard University in Washington DC not Harvard
>University in Boston Mass.
>Habib Diab Ghanim
>>Any spelling errors are all mine.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 20:33:43 -0700
From: NO NAME <camkunda@swbell.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: help
Message-ID: <33F51F97.6B31@swbell.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Tor Blaha wrote:
>
> Are the some people is living in Houston, Texas.
> They most be member of gambia mailing list.
>
> Yours Tor
My name is Darsel and my boyfiend live in Dallas Tx not far from Huston
Tx. He is from Gambia too. if you reply please reply to this E-mail only
o.k, You never know we might beable to help.bye
Darsel.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 23:03:25 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: More fighting in Congo-Br.
Message-ID: <970815230324_-353221868@emout03.mail.aol.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3979.emout03.mail.aol.com.871700604"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3979.emout03.mail.aol.com.871700604
Content-ID: <0_3979_871700604@emout03.mail.aol.com.11654>
Content-type: text/plain
For your info.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 01:55:04 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <9708160555.AA40116@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Tony, and welcome to GL!
As with many of the members of GL, your area of expertise sounds quite
interesting. I wish I could let you relax and enjoy the ride but I am
tempted to ask you to, please, elaborate some more on the economic
development services you mentioned.
For starters, what developmental organisations are you affiliated with?
How have these organisations contributed to the development of the third
world countries, especially in the sub-saharan region? Furthermore, what
kind of work did you do whilst in the Gambia?
>From a personal stand point, I would also like to know what you think
about how a technological shift from the west to the African continent
can be influeced by economic development organisations that you come
in contact with. I do not mean "hardware" technology, but "technological
minds" that can formulate a foundation for technology in the continent.
Please, be assured that you are not obliged to respond now, but any
information will be gladly appreciated.
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>
> Hello to the Gambia List.
> I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spent
> almost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to the
> country especially in economic development
> through my work with the banking sector and other organizations. My
> family and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep in
> touch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my direct
> e-mail : acsog@aol.com.
>
> Tony
>
> -----Original Message-----
> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk
> Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PM
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Subject: New member
>
> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
> --------------------------------------------------------------------------
> --
> Gambia-l,
> Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome
> to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.
>
> Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
> regards
> Momodou Camara
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 02:12:19 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Message-ID: <9708160612.AA24788@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Congratulations Tombong! You deserve it!
Now that you are director of the "media", I hope that your contribution to
GL will be much more fruitful. I would like to hear about any plans you
envisioned for the Gambia TV and Radio Gambia.
Until you have time to respond, enjoy the celebration!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 18:53:53 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: missing rains
Message-ID: <B0000004020@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Mr. Drammeh.
Good news?
The last two days has seen heavy rains, like I have never experienced
before.
Maybe NARI(National Agriculture Research Board) can give us some input on
the status of the rural areas.
And keep up the good thinking up there!
Regards,
Torstein
Commit
----------
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you guys
on the ground about the almost toal
lack of rains in the Gambia
And please,keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 19:00:04 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Please?
Message-ID: <B0000004021@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Mr.Drammeh & Gambia-L'ers.
This plead goes to all of Gambia-L.
When you use the reply button, the whole text of
the message you reply to is by default in your reply-mail.
This means an additional 3,4,5 Kbytes(sometimes more) unnecessary data for
every unedited mail we have to download to The Gambia.
Attachments are even worse, as any file increases up to threefold in size
when it is attached.
Over time it means increased network-costs for Commit and could influence
the price to our users.
Please try to use the mouse to cut and edit your reply, to minimize the
mailsize.
Mail reduction in general is a part of the acknowledged international mail
ethic.
This is especially important at the "edges" of the Internet world, where
the term "Information superhighway" is a long way to come.
Not only The Gambia but also other parts of the world, where Gambia-L goes,
has fragile and costly digital lines, so to remember to edit your mail
before sending
is a great help for many people.
If you are uncertain how to cut and paste in your mail, please ask for help
from somebody who knows.
I hope for understanding.
And keep up the good thinking up there!
B.R,
Torstein
Commit
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 81
*************************
