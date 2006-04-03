Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9708D - Digest 81 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10380 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:34:41



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) RE: Development of subsaharan Africa

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

2) RE: LA-LA-LA, -comment

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

3) RE: House for rent needed

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

4) Re: LA-LA-LA, people are people etc..

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

5) RE: Torstien

by

6) RE: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian

by

7) RE: Development of subsaharan africa (Go

by

8) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

by "LAURA T RADER" <

9) RE: LA LA LA LA LA

by "LAURA T RADER" <

10) RE: LA LA LA LA LA

by

11) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

by M W Payne <

12) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate Talks

by

13) RE: People are People

by Abdou Gibba <

14) Something different.

by Badara Joof <

15) RE: Something different.

by

16) Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

by EBRIMA SALL <

17) New member

by

18) Re: A Gambian National Language

by

19) Addition of another Gambian

by

20) Fwd: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDS

by

21) Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

by

22) New member

by

23) New member

by

24) RE: Something different.

by Badara Joof <

25) Re: New member

by Abdou Gibba <

26) Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

by Abdou Gibba <

27) RE: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

by Badara Joof <

28) RE: Something different.

by

29) RE: New member

by

30) RE: People are People

by

31) Fwd: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst Criticism

by

32) RE: LA LA LA LA LA

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

33) ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

34) Fwd: Posting from Amy Aidara

by Abdou Touray <

35) farmers

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

36) Re: Yaya Jammeh

by

37) RE: farmers

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

38) Re: farmers

by

39) Gambian Women: SOCIAL REORIENTATION

by Andrea Klumpp <

40) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

by Francis Njie <

41) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)

by Francis Njie <

42) RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

43) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

by Francis Njie <

44) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)

by "LAURA T RADER" <

45) New member

by

46) RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

47) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

by

48) Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?

by

49) Self Introduction

by Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 <

50) Re: Self Introduction

by

51) FWD: Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. Leone

by

52) FWD: Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona Crisis

by

53) RE: farmers

by

54) RE: LA LA LA LA LA

by

55) Self-introduction

by "alpha umar jallow" <

56) RE: Self-introduction

by

57) Re: Self-introduction

by

58) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

59) Extract from The Point Aug.14

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

60) Roll over and play dead...humor

by

61) RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fw

by

62) RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

63) RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14

by

64) Fwd: Just for a Laugh....

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

65) NEWS ABOUT AFRICA'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (fwd)

by

66) RE: Just for a Laugh....

by

67) addition to lisl

by

68) New member

by

69) RE: New member

by

70) Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

71) Re: help

by NO NAME <

72) More fighting in Congo-Br.

by

73) Re: New member

by

74) Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14

by

75) Re: missing rains

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

76) Please?

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 08:52:23 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Momodou, yes it is continuing to high school, not university or higher

institution. Asbj=F8rn=20



> ----------

> From: Momodou S

> Sidibeh[SMTP:

> Sent: 5. August 1997 15.29

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: SV: Development of subsaharan Africa

>=20

> Hello Mr. Nordam,

> I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue =

to

> University or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to

> HIGH

> SCHOOL as you wrote?=20

> Regards,

> Momodou Sidibeh

>=20

> ----------

> > Fr=E5n: Asbj=F8rn Nordam <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > =C4mne: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

> > Datum: den 4 augusti 1997 11:58

> >=20

> > Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your

> contributions.

> > Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that =

most

> of

> > it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first

> visit to

> > your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20

> > -education

> > - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

> > - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

> > sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

> > compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

> > - primary health care etc...

> >=20

> > And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must

> believe

> > and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).

> >=20

> > Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an

> annual

> > salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ =

250.000.

> > When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

> > exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is

> needed

> > in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if =

your

> are

> > not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look

> up

> > to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and

> your

> > jobs.

> > Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 =

or

> > 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended

> family,

> > there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

> > engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

> > And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are =

educated

> > into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20

> > The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question =

on

> > WILL and PLANNING.

> > That was my comment.

> >=20

> > Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE

> consultant ?

> > Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?

> >=20

> > And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish

> children

> > got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years

> ago,

> > they only whent every second day, and not when their work was =

needed

> in

> > the farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public

> schools.

> > It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far =

west",

> has

> > got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

> > could also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s =

only

> > within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year

> continued

> > to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

> > In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same

> time

> > most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

> > burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

> > migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated =

to

> > USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

> > managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you

> maybe

> > don=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation =

"africa

> south

> > of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

> > understand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the

> opposite

> > that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

> > which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. =

The

> > "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I =

have

> > just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

> > promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

> > again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered

> busses,

> > so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

> > continues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 09:23:23 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LA-LA-LA, -comment

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Torstein, thank you for comments. I=B4m just back from nearly one week =

out

of office, and there are 190 unread messages, so I got to take them =

step

by step. I can only say you are a lucky man. If I could do anything

needed in that country of Gambia, I should gladly pack all my things =

and

go. I=B4m an adviser in sports, and a really good one. But I don=B4t =

think

that is the most important in the Gambia right now. If I just was

educated into the health-sector, engeneering or something more

"usefull". Sport is the little luxury that keeps the days running. =

Right

now I=B4m thinking and thinking how it could be possible to get some of

the many gambians abroad back home and do the job there, for a salary

and under conditions that is worth it. I know they will come to suffer

and sacrifice, and if they are treated like Mr. Jallow there is only =

the

motivation, that "we will owercome" that can keep you going. I think

that could be read between the lines in my comments. I=B4ll come back.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam

> ----------

> From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

> Sent: 5. August 1997 21.31

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: LA-LA-LA

>=20

> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>=20

>=20

> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

> wondering why a question about a word=20

> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

> answers while

> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics =

that

> will

> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or

> uninterested

> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!

>=20

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 10:36:50 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: RE: House for rent needed

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Momodou, what an experience that could be for the youngsters. I beleive

this is one way of "braking through" and get young danes to learn

gambian teen-agers and maybe correspond and later arrage a revisiting

tour to Denmark. The cultural meeting outside the secured danish

surroundings. Great. I=B4ll be in the Gambia in the same period for

football (Cabral-cup) and going up-river, and paying visits to friends

and families, and "friends" from this list, who I only know through

their contributions tothe list. Asbj=F8rn



> ----------

> From:

>

> Sent: 7. August 1997 20.23

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: House for rent needed=20

>=20

> Gambia-l,

> I am looking for a house or some rooms for rent, for a period of=20

> three weeks in November this year in The Gambia.

>=20

> I am sending twenty (20) tenth grade students and two (2) teachers=20

> from Denmark to travel to The Gambia on a three weeks visit. They=20

> plan to go and stay in Kuntaur Fula kunda (CRD) for a period of 8 to=20

> 10 days where they will stay with their counterparts of Kuntaur=20

> Junior Secondary School. The rest of the trip will be spent in and=20

> around Banjul and Kombo.=20

> The students are between the ages of 15 and 16 years old.=20

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 13:44:32 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA, people are people etc..

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends on the list, it is a heavy job to open and read all messages

(more than 200 after being away 5 days), and I may have missed a few.

I will not repeat my mail from july 17.th,("From health to nation

building"), but only clearify : I=B4m not asking, demanding or begging =

any

of you to come home. I said that if you have a fine job, can raise a

family, help the extended family, living a good life abroad, It=B4s Ok

with me that you use your potential like that (and help UK, USA,

Denmark). I should have done the same. But to me it is essential that

there is a need of educated, trained people back home, and many of you

could be such persons. At the same time I also poited out that to bring

you home should be a combination of companies / the state giving a good

salary, fine jobconditions, and your "offer", because you will have to

suffer. But the motivation to bring such an offer should be idealistic:

helping my countrymen, raise my country, be an "every-day-hero", step

into the process in progres, which is running now even slowly. My

suggestion was a reaction on the information given by some of you,

saying that most teachers in the schools were from abroad, and the

judges and lawers in court were foreigners too, etc.=20

Among the very many comments given I will make my own conclusion, that

if the conditions are OK, many of you will bring that "offer" to go =

home

and serve, help in raising the Gambia in all ways. No matter what I

can/will do I repeat: The future is in your own hands.=20

I will still sit in Denmark, missing all of you, longing for the next

tour to The Gambia, doing my personal small helping-projects, and =

trying

to contribute through debate, NGO-activities, etc.=20

I have never on this net told my "story", how a coincidential

winter-holiday-tour in february 1979 braught me to The Gambia, and how

meeting one young gambian turned a "borring hotel-beach-river-tour" to =

a

long-life friendship and deep interest for the people. That was a

turning-point in my life- it sounds a bit serious. Well it is to me.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 9:11:08 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Torstien

Message-ID: <





Daddy Sang ,

That case is closed

The explanations are now clear .Even though we may not like it he

(Torstein) touched on a raw nerve.

How are you any way?

It was a real pleasure seeing you last month after all these years.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 7:42 PM

To:

Subject: Re: Torstien



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

What does it matter if Torstien is Jewish , this is an open forum for us

disagree to agree, I believe Torstien is merely exhorting those of us

with

special skills to perhaps look into giong home if nothing but to

understand

the situation before the endless complaining and criticism of the Gambia.

We

may not agree with each others viewpoint,but let's be civil in our

approach

after all we all have Gambia at heart.



Thanks

Daddy Sang







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 9:11:38 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian

Message-ID: <





Yes it is true,

They are not rumors. Some indept studies have been made by the Canadians

.. There is oil BUT it will cost ten times more for the extraction of a

single barrel of Oil which is of low grade ,according to the

study(available at the ministry of Economic planning).

Also all along the Senegalese coast in Cassamance and parts of Guinea

Bissau.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Saturday, August 09, 1997 11:15 AM

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Sambujang - Dr. David Gamble told me that these rumors about oil in The

GAmbia have existed for at least ten years.

Liz Stewart FAtti









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 9:27:18 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan africa (Go

Message-ID: <





Francis ,

I am glad you made the distinction between Islam's actual beliefs and

what some traditions are incorporated into the religion to suite the

lifestyles of the people who interpret the religion to justify their

actions. It was exactly the same reasons SOME racist Europeans justified

slavery on the Holy Bible (e.g. South Africa and parts of southern USA

even today)

We also have people like that. It is for you to make a good judgement in

most cases and act on them .

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Sunday, August 10, 1997 9:02 AM

To:

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (Go



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Francis,

Thank you for a superb submission i cannot agree more..this

fatalism..maslah hypocrisy is a convenient subterfuge /excuse for

inaction..in The Gambia and our subregion where Islam is dominant..this

is

pervasive and is partly manifested in the proliferation of beggars and

...in my understanding and interpretation of Islam..there is no real

basis or justification for this attitude..I will contend..

Islam is the yongest of the world's dominant religions and probably the

most militant..in a dynamic sense..take for example..(in context)..where

Christianity urges you to turn the other cheek..Islam preaches

Ichtihad..commonly misnomered as Jihad..which literally means Striving

/Undertaking..Islam preaches 3 forms of Ichtihad..if there is a wrong or

something is not right, the first principle is to right that

wrong..fighting if neccessary; the second is to speak out against

it..campaign..and the third is barring the ability to do the former

two..to

repudiate the wrong in your heart (or mind)..

claiming its God's will does not hold brief in my opinion..was Hitler's

genocide or the massacres in Rwanda God's will or are we not suppose to

repudiate and denounce such?..

our fatalism and our masslah..now practically the ability to put up with

everything is just a way not to have to fight..mentally, physically or

otherwise anything or for anything..

Our form of Beggary is unique..Islam actively discourages Begging but

encourages assisting the less fortunate..in individual capacity..to be

able

to assist..you have to do better i suppose..here it is prostitution of

poverty, disability, or even a sheer business..if a beggar at the steps

of

the Kairaba Supermarket nets tax-free D50- 60 a day,,that is about

D1500-1800 a month..that is the income of a middle -level civil servant

in

The Gambia..NOT BAD BUSINESS with ZERO OVERHEAD etc..and our dominantly

muslim society's way of easing (sometimes) our collective

social conscience, its like the buying of penance that in the middle ages

the reformers of Christianity had to fight.

I will also contend that our new form of 'psuedo-colonial' governments

are

partly responsible for the lack of appreciation of 'practical'

productivity..the peasant farmers who had to be hit with a HUT TAX to

induce them into this western cash economies..never relied on anyone but

their selves..they produced to their ability and prospered or stayed poor

as dictated by their selves..there were poor and wealthy farmers..the

induction to pay a HUT TAX in POUNDS then, required them to grow

something

that sold..not necessary what they required or thought they needed..hence

cash crops..groundnuts, cocoa etc..with Independence and I contend again,

a

very have-developed democratic idea and practice..the buying of votes

through pandering or economic trade-offs like new projects, free this and

free that and the POLITICS of PROMISES..weakened self-reliance and

productivity..in The Gambia..its is sing song..we need this..we need

that.from Govt., from Donors, NGOs,

etc..its GIVE,GIVE, GIVE..

How do we change this? Reality..this is not sustainable and is already

changing..external factors include so-called DONOR FATIGUE, change in the

GOVERNING CLASS..it is common knowledge that 70-80% of AID funding is

repatriated or stays in the DONOR country mostly in the form of

EXPERTS/CONSULTANTS etc..if we change the CURRENT Terms of Reference..we

will feel the PINCH in the short term as we already have..in the

Reagan/Thatchers 80s and currently as RIGHT and RIGHT OF CENTER GOVT.s

prevail in the WEST..this has forced a lot of CHANGES..actually

PRODUCTIVITY which declined shortly after the INDEPENDENCE YEARS has

started GROWING in subsaharan Africa...reforming our Internal Mechanisms

will liberate our POTENTIAL..

I will break off for now..but THANKS for a GREAT PIECE, FRANCIS

pmj

----------

> From: Francis Njie <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)

> Date: Saturday, August 09, 1997 10:04 AM

>

> I would go further and claim that the necessary understanding of the

> necessity of productivity is lacking in the Gambia (and probably in

most

of

> sub-Saharan Africa for that matter). The necessary appreciation of the

> principle (and natural fact) that you cannot get something for nothing

is

> hindered by, among other things, the convenient interpretation of

> resource-hardships as God's doing-- "N'dogal i yaalla la" (i.e. "It's

God's

> wish/doing"), "God will provide", etc, are beliefs that are rather

> ingrained in Gambian culture. This makes for an unclear idea of where

> wealth/money/development comes from.

>

> How do we change such fatalism and its undesirable effect on Gambian

> productivity? I don't think there is even a decent chance, culture

being

as

> nebulous as it is, that this can be changed in the conceivable future.

> However, it is clear that this fundamental change does not have to take

> place in the general populace for the Gambian economy to be more

efficient.

> If the ruling class succeeds in tilting the terms for reward (from

nepotism

> to productivity/meritocracy, if you will), the average Gambian will

have

to

> comply with these terms whether or not his/her understanding of

> productivity is sound. This is the case in the United States. Although

the

> average American's understanding of productivity or its necessity is

> arguably minimal, his/her appreciation of the practical necessity of

> productivity in his/her life is clear-- The average American knows that

> he/she has to produce to, well, survive...

>

> - Francis

> PS: The convenient use of religion and God to explain reality also

pervades

> our political culture. Our leadership gets off easy with statements

like

> "Tedu yaalla a len fa tajj" (i.e. "God has his reasons for putting them

in

> power"). In short, the capacity of the individual to plot the course of

> his/her life is not fully realized/appreciated (which would explain why

> democracy is not fully realized in sub-Saharan Africa). Hence, the

> outrageous freedom enjoyed by our leadership to run amuck and clown as

they

> wish.

>

>







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 11:32:59 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

Message-ID: <



Dear folks,



This is in response to Torstein's point about the reserves:



I did not even think of how the noisy drilling and the

explosives would effect the fishing industry. I'm sure there is a

study laying around here somewhere. I'll check into it.



Yours,

Laura



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 11:45:44 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

Message-ID: <





Habib,

I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the water

table is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type of

equipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel farther

away from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In the

lower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150

american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folk

up there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a well

on his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I think

Save the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well digging

business accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have any

ideas about how this cam be accomplished?



Thanks,

Laura

















> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500

> Send reply to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

> Originally to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu



>

> Mr. Jaiteh

> You hit it right on the nose.

> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint

> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I

> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.

> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get

> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It may

> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops

> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this so

> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this

> idea.

> Habib

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM

> To:

> Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------------

> --

> >

> > Dear List Members:

>

> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are

> very

> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?

> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!

> > Liz Stewart Fatti

> >

> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will

> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in

> Agriculture.

>

> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we

> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find

> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no

> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.

>

> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are

> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and

> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.

> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.

>

> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly

> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to

> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's

> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than

> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is

> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The

> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the

> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.

>

> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early

> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That

> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our

> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.

>

> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of

> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start

> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful

> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is

> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community

> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system. Instead

> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use

> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental

> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.

>

> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because

> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.

> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient

> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place

> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,

> insects to people and government) better off if this big

> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the

> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce

> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces

> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.

> May be its one way to start coorporate

> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in

> this scene.

>

> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do

> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the

> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even

> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;

> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in

> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will give

> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because

> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of

> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the

> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.

>

>

> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve

> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating

> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from

> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it

> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies

> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.

> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that

> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in

> a similar case -eggs from England.

>

> Too much to say already!

>

> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 13:58:59 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

Message-ID: <





Laura,

The water table is lowest in the foni and parts of Kombo St Mary's

region. The equipment you use depends solely on how much time and money

you have. If time is not of essence , the old fashion way is the cheapest

and strongest. The method of digging and concreting each meter with

reinforced concrete as you go until you reach the wet area. Then you use

the sump pump to go as deep as possible to get as much water before you

drop the prefabricated molded concrete ring into the bottom to prevent

caving during the rainy season.( the best time to dig a well is at the

height of the dry season.

I have a fully documented report on this subject. The average village

women are the greatest benefactors. They ended giving their husbands

cigarette money and buying clothes for their children and themselves also

from the EXTRA money they got from my project. Next time you visit The

Gambia just ask the women of Yundum and Lamin villages. They always pray

for me and gave me token gifts which I highly appreciated . Of course the

families involved always had extra FOOD to share even during the dry

season .

The second alternative is the drilling truck (or Hand drilling equipment

-half cheaper but a little bit more time than the mechanical one) You

need casings for these and usually dig deeper for permanent water supply.

Yes I have a lot of feasible ideas and you can contact me at 202 289 5511

or just email me

It is a very good project but I had to stop because of rampant bribery

demands from some of our past, present and/or future government

participants/employees . I did not encourage nor participated in such

corrupt practices so I packed up and left.

This is one of the reasons why so many of us are not interested in going

back. I feel I have contributed to the national development of the Gambia

on that capacity so I do not have any guilt in staying in the USA .

Habib Diab Ghanim, SR

-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 11:49 AM

To:

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



Habib,

I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the water

table is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type of

equipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel farther

away from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In the

lower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150

american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folk

up there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a well

on his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I think

Save the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well digging

business accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have any

ideas about how this cam be accomplished?



Thanks,

Laura

















> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500

> Send reply to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

> Originally to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu



>

> Mr. Jaiteh

> You hit it right on the nose.

> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint

> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I





> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.

> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get





> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It

may

> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops





> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this

so

> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this





> idea.

> Habib

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM

> To:

> Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

>

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

-





> --

> >

> > Dear List Members:

>

> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are





> very

> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?

> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!

> > Liz Stewart Fatti

> >

> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will

> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in

> Agriculture.

>

> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we

> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find

> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no

> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.

>

> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are

> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and

> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.

> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.

>

> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly

> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to

> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's

> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than

> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is

> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The

> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the

> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.

>

> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early

> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That

> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our

> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.

>

> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of

> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start

> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful

> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is

> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community

> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system.

Instead

> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use

> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental

> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.

>

> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because

> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.

> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient

> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place

> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,

> insects to people and government) better off if this big

> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the

> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce

> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces

> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.

> May be its one way to start coorporate

> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in

> this scene.

>

> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do

> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the

> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even

> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;

> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in

> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will

give

> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because

> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of

> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the

> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.

>

>

> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve

> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating

> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from

> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it

> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies

> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.

> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that

> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in

> a similar case -eggs from England.

>

> Too much to say already!

>

> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

>

>

>







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 14:45:34 -0400

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Just a quick response to Laura's comment regarding oil.



In my opinion, oil has never been the necessary cure for a nation's

economic woes. It certainly has not lived up to its "promise" in

Nigeria, as well as in other places throughout the world. In oil rich

Nigeria, petroleum prices for motor vehicles are outrageously higher

than in areas of the world that have no oil supplies.



Moreover, not only is the fishing industry drastically disturbed, but in

those areas where oil is found on arable land, the agriculture is ruined

as well. This was the case made by the executed Ogoni writer, Ken Saro

Wiwa in Nigeria. His point was that the traditionally farming and

fishing Ogoni people, on whose land oil was found, had their livelihood

ruined by the oil extracting process. This being the case, according to

Saro Wiwa, the Ogoni people should be compensated in some manner for

their loss. However, his voice was not a welcome one, and a few coopted

Ogoni chiefs, who were personally enriched by individuals within the

Nigerian government, spoke in favor of the drilling. Money made from

this venture, never went into the government coffers, but rather went

into the sizable bank accounts of a few people. (Check an earlier

posting in this list, to see Babangida's assets. Rhetorical questions,

numbers 1 and 2: 1) How did Babangida amass this type of wealth? 2) Was

he an astute business man?)



This draws attention to a fairly obvious observation, in that it is not

necessarily the masses who benefit from the discovery of oil. In fact,

the local people often suffer. This scheme replicates the Marxist

paradigm of the exploitative nature of capitalism at its worst whereby

larger wealthier entities move into a local economy, extract the raw

materials for a pittance, refine the raw material, and then sell the

refined product back to the local economy at super inflated prices.

There will obviously be a few well placed individuals who benefit from

the oil, however it is doubtful whether the larger society will see any

significant gain.



Here one hasn't even considered the possibilities of oil spills, which

would spell disaster for fishing; as well as for the beaches which fuel

tourism; and a number of other industries.



The idea here, is not to say that oil is necessarily a curse, however it

would be wise to view how the country proceeds with the business of

extracting oil by outlining, at least: 1) what this process can do to

local economies and the local environment; 2) what are the mechanisms of

public accountability for profits and the use of those profits; and 3)

how do you maintain a check on the large corporations which ultimately

benefit from this type of exploitation?



MWP



LAURA T RADER wrote:



> I did not even think of how the noisy drilling and the

> explosives would effect the fishing industry. I'm sure there is a

> study laying around here somewhere. I'll check into it.





------------------------------



Date: 11 Aug 1997 19:08:23 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate Talks

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 05-Aug-97 ***



Title: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate Talks



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Aug 5 (IPS) - Backed by the European Union, the non-profit

European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) has come to climate change

policy talks here to promote a vision of renewable power that

could help ease the pace of global warming.



Delegates from some 140 nations are in Bonn to thrash out a draft

agreement to reduce emissions of so-called 'greenhouse gases'. The

EWEA has joined them to spread the message on wind energy through

special fora and the distribution of information to the 600 or so

decision makers here.



The development of wind energy is one way to mitigate the effects

of global climate change, says the London-based non-governmental

organisation, a grouping of national affiliated societies,

organisations and companies involved in wind energy development.



Unlike the fossil fuel burning power stations and ordinary

vehicles targeted here, wind energy produces no carbon dioxide

(CO2), a key contributor to global warming, or sulphur dioxide

(SO2) or nitrogen oxides (NO), gases that contribute to acid rain.



The European Union, which has proposed that developed countries

cut their emissions by 15 percent of 1990 levels by the year 2010,

has also called for an increase in the proportion of power needs

met by renewable energy sources from four to eight percent by

2005. Use of wind energy will play a major part in both achieving

this target and reducing CO2 emissions, says the EWEA.



According to the EWEA, the installed wind energy capacity in

Europe has increased by about 40 percent a year over the past six

years. Today wind energy projects across Europe produce enough

electricity to meet the domestic needs of five million people.



By the end of 1996, more than 3,400 megawatts of wind energy

capacity had been installed in Europe. But the industry has set

itself a target of 40,000 megawatts to be installed by 2010, which

would provide electricity for about 50 million people.



Several major European banks, some 20 European power utilities

and 60 companies worldwide have already invested in wind energy.

The sector is also a job creator. A recent study by the Danish

Turbine Manufacturers Association concluded that the Danish wind

industry alone employs 8,500 Danes and has created additional

4,000 jobs outside Denmark. In fact the Danish wind industry is

now a larger employer than the Danish fishing industry.



Total employment in the wind industry in Europe on the whole is

estimated to exceed 20,000 jobs.



EWEA's world map of country targets anticipates that by the year

2000, some 3,000 megawatts will be produced in North America,

2,000 MW in Germany, 1,000 MW in Denmark, 750 MW in Spain, 450 MW

in the Netherlands, 300 MW in Italy, 240 MW in Greece. India plans

to produce 3,000 MW by 2000, Egypt 1,250 MW, China 600 MW and

Israel 200 MW.



In some countries wind energy is already competitive with fossil

and nuclear power even without accounting for the environmental

benefits of wind power, claims the EWEA. At the same time wind

energy technology continues to improve in ways which reduce cost

and improve efficiency.



A typical wind farm of 20 turbines to meet the electricity needs

of between 6,500 and 10,000 households might extend over an area

of one square kilometre.



However, unlike other power stations, the wind farm will use only

one percent of this land area. The remaining land, around the

towers mounting the windmill-type turbines, can be used for other

purposes, such as farming or left wild as a natural habitat for

flora and fauna.



When turbines reach the end of their working lives they can

easily be removed and the sites returned to their original use.

The scrap value of the turbines will generally pay for

dismantling.



Some ecologists have expressed concern about the sheer size of

the giant propeller driven turbines, which can reach dozens of

metres into the air and to some constitute 'visual pollution' of

beautiful rural areas. But according to the EWEA, through

sensitive planning and appropriate

public consultation wind

energy projects can form a new and welcome part of the

countryside.



The EWEA cites opinion surveys from all over Europe, which show

that most people support wind energy and would like to see more if

it. ''They find wind turbines attractive and interesting,'' it

claims.



Besides, wind turbines produce a very low level of noise when

compared with road traffic, trains, aircraft or construction

activities.



To a person standing outside a house closest to a wind farm the

sound is likely to be no louder than that from a flowing stream

about 50-100 metres away or from leaves rustling in a gentle

breeze, says the EWEA. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/ENVIRONMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 08:40:21 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: People are People

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



LIZ wrote:



>I'd like to emphasize though, regarding the scenario outside Kairiba Market

>described by Torstien, that it is not unique to The Gambia that the rich

>coexist with the poor like that. It is everywhere in this world...in Europe,

>South America, the USA, and on and on...that those who get very rich don't

>want to give up too much to help the poor.

>

>Is it human nature?



Liz, the answer is yes. This is a product of modern capitalism (a process

whereby the rich get richer while the poor get poorer) which is created by

mankind and cherished by almost every nation today. This brings us to a very

crucial question: did socialism fail ultimately or should it be revisited...???



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai













------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 14:20:48 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Something different.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



What about some spiritual......something:



A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the

sermon. The wife decided to do something about this

and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every time

he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the

sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6 days

and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who

came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".



The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his

sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath

and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and

who

died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife

hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The minister



said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his

sermon.



The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the minister

got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the

birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband

again,

but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn

thing in me again, I'll break it off!"





Joof.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 9:37:29 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Something different.

Message-ID: <





Monsieur Joof,

Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at the

fun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE advise

is unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.

Brother Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 1997 9:23 AM

To:

Subject: Something different.



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

What about some spiritual......something:



A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the

sermon. The wife decided to do something about this

and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every time

he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the

sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6 days

and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who

came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".



The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his

sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath

and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and

who

died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife

hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The minister



said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his

sermon.



The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the minister

got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the

birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband

again,

but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn

thing in me again, I'll break it off!"





Joof.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 14:44:58 GMT

From: EBRIMA SALL <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 10:46:41 SAST-2

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: "MAMDANI, MAHMOOD, PROF" <

To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"

<nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu>

Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

Content-Length: 3895



Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to

read.



Mamu.



Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 10:30:04 +0200

Reply-to:

From: Sunday Ogunronbi <

To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"

<nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu>

Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news



A S S O C I A T I O N O F N I G E R I A

N S A B R O A D (ANA)



PRESS RELEASE





FELA : THE LEGEND

LIVES ON



The Association of Nigerians Abroad joins

Nigeria in mourning the passing

of a true legend and uncompromising defender

of individual freedom - the

Afrobeat King Fela Anikulapo Kuti, musician,

the people's poet and

conscience, and unrelenting thorn on the

side of the military oppressors

and their civilian sidekicks. In his death,

we celebrate the life of a man

who insisted to the very end on doing it his

own way.



Fela did it his own way. There are few

people who have passed this way who

can truly say they did it their own way and

marched to the drum beat of

their own conscience. Fela marched to the

drumbeat of his inner voice, the

stern, rugged, sweet rough, guttural voice

of the masquerade who cannot be

bought by mere mortals. Fela did it his own

way. Fela had a keen ear for

the dictates of his conscience and he obeyed

his conscience to the letter,

preferring to chart his own path, no matter

how solitary, no matter how

grueling. His stand was informed by his

strong convictions. Such an

unshakable faith in his positions drove the

intensity and glee with which

he mercilessly reduced many a detractor to a

babbling brook of salty tears.

His acid tongue and razor sharp wit were

devastating weapons of

destruction. There is one point he and his

detractors (mostly the military

and their civilian cheerleaders) agreed

upon: Fela Anikulapo Kuti did not

suffer fools gladly.



In a world of phony people and phony ideals,

of short term gains from zero

investments, of materialism gone awry, Fela

stood out as the lone sentinel,

solo horn wailing his contempt for the

society's ways. The permanence of

his messages is a sad commentary on our

society; however, if the messages

were to become irrelevant tomorrow, the

beauty and brilliance of his music

and the homegrown poetry of his lyrics would

still mesmerize our world.



Fela was no angel and it is a measure of his

own honesty that he freely

told the world that he was no angel.

However, Fela's message of rugged

individualism, individual and corporate

honesty (as opposed to hypocrisy)

lives on in his music. Even as he takes his

place in the pantheon of

musical legends, his words continue to haunt

us as they etch themselves in

our hearts and conscience. Fela lives on in

all of us who were lucky (or

unlucky) to have been beneficiaries of the

factory of his piping hot

"original yabis". We shall miss Baba.



Nigeria, and indeed Africa and the world,

has lost a cultural icon and an

unwavering spokesman of Nigeria's quest for

freedom and

empowerment. May his soul rest in peace with

the spirits of our ancestors.





Signed:



Usman G. Akano, President



Ikhide R. Ikheloa, General Secretary



Association of Nigerians Abroad (ANA)

August 3, 1997

>

Ebrima Sall

CODESRIA

Box 3304, Dakar

Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)

Fax:+221-241289

E-mail:



----------------------------------------

Ebrima Sall

Box 16011

Dakar-Fann

Senegal

Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)

E-mail:









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 18:26:10 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970812172654.AAA18446@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Reuel Andrews has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Reuel , please send your introduction to

We look forward to your contributions.





Best regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 13:33:34 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A Gambian National Language

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



A little known work of Cheikh Anta Diop (especially amongst english speakers)

is his unfinished manuscript which was published in french. I believe in 1992.

It is called: "Nouvelle Researches Sur La Langue Egyptiens Ancien et les

Langues Negro Africaines". (English translation) "New Researches on the

ancient egyptian language and the languages of Black Africa."

It is a liguistic book which attempts to tie African languages

to the ancient egyptian one. Like Beethoven's unfinished symphony, there are

gaps here and there in this work, which clearly indicate the direction the

author was going in. The wolof, Serer, sarahule, etc... are all featured.



Rather than invent a new language as some have prposed, our liguists could

perhaps continue the unfinished project of "The Great African Thinker". Why

reinvent the wheel?



Khamitic (ancient egyptian) civilization is our Classical heritage. The keys

to unification (nationally, regionally and continentally) will be found there.

Unfornately, many African scholars have been mis-guided (schooled) into thinking

that the study of ancient egypt is outside the scope of African studies. Thanks

to the invention of a discipline called, Egyptology, by European scholars like

Champollion!



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 13:50:55 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Addition of another Gambian

Message-ID: <





Rene Prom wants to be added on our list to get updated on events in the

Gambia

His email is

Please help

Habib





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 21:45:10 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDS

Message-ID: <19970812204555.AAB4158@LOCALNAME>



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 06-Aug-97 ***



Title: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDS



By Remi Oyo



LAGOS, Aug 6 (IPS) -- The public announcement that the famous

musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti died of the Acquired Immune

Deficiency Syndrome(AIDS), has lifted the cover on the silence

surrounding the disease in Nigeria, experts here say.



''The more we keep issues of AIDS under the cover, the more

difficult it will be dealing with the disease, until it is too

late,'' Eka Esu-Williams, the Resident Advisor of AIDSCAP told

IPS.



Esu-Williams said that awareness of the disease in Nigeria has

grown through the assistance of international donors like AIDSCAP and

local NGOs working in the country. But, ''there has been resistance in

behavioural change,'' she added.



The AIDSCAP Resident Advisor admitted however, that there is

still a high level of cynicism among Nigerians about the disease's

prevalence. According to health authorities, between two to three

percent of the deaths in government hospitals nationwide last year

were due to AIDS.



Denial, Esu-Williams said, often is one way people deal with

the incurable disease. ''I think it is not unusual, it is a form

of denial...it is one thing to deal with such denials, it's

another to deal with the reality of the prevalence of the

disease,'' she said in a telephone interview.



AIDSCAP, an affiliate of the United States Agency for

International Development (USAID), has operated in Nigeria since

1992.



According to Esu-Williams, the organisation's work in Nigeria

has focused on building local NGOs' capacity in the areas of

awareness and blood screening, and it has started outreach

programmes to reach high-risk groups. The organisation has spent

at least five million U.S. dollars on its programme so far.



But Nigeria's former Health Minister, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti,

said this week when he announced his brother's (Fela) death that: ''I

believe that the government is letting this country down in the fight

against AIDS''.



''The information I have about the AIDS situation in this

country since I came back (two weeks ago) is that the government's

efforts to prevent AIDS in our country is most abysmally low,''

Ransome-Kuti said. He was health minister for eight years under former

President Ibrahim Babangida.



Ransome-Kuti also said that the money spent at the federal

level to fight the disease is low. ''Perhaps at the federal level, the

money allocated to fight AIDS is less than 300,000 Naira (about 37,500

U.S. dollars) in the budget for a year. It is my belief that the

government is depending on donors,'' he said.



Ransome-Kuti, now a consultant for the World Health

Organisation (WHO), said recent statistics available to him show

that whereas 10 cases of AIDS a year were reported at the Lagos

University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) here about seven years ago,

''we now can see up to 300 cases a year in LUTH alone''.



Statistics in 1994 showed that about 1.7 million Nigerians had

the virus which causes AIDS. But the former minister insists that ''we

don't know how many of us have it and we pretend as if we don't have

AIDS in this country''.



For a country that sponsored an Organisation of African Unity

(OAU) resolution on the disease in 1992, Ransome-Kuti said that he had

''not seen any sign that the Head of State of this country (Gen. Sani

Abacha) or the minister of health has any interest in fighting this

deadly disease''.



Esu-Williams said Ransome-Kuti's disclosure of the cause of

Fela's death was a good example to the public in a country that

stigmatises people with any kind of disease, worse still AIDS.



''I think they (Fela's family) have come out in a very

important way to show how exceedingly naive it is not to come out and

admit the prevalence of the disease,'' she said. ''People still don't

want to give room or space for the acceptance of people living with

AIDS''.



Garba Shehu, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors told

IPS in a telephone interview from the northern city of Kano

Wednesday: ''I think that Fela's family has done a great service

to this country by disclosing that he died of AIDS''.



''It will certainly bring a lot of media spotlight and

publicity and generate more awareness, especially as some people

still argue that the disease does not exist here or that it is a

'White man's' disease,'' the Guild's President said.



''Ironically, Fela himself often argued that AIDS was indeed a

'White man's' disease. He thought wrong,'' Shehu said.



Nigeria and four other West African countries -- Burkina Faso,

Cote D'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo -- account for 15 percent of the

prevalence of AIDS in Africa, according to the John Hopkins

University Population Service. (end/ips/ro/pm97)





Origin: Harare/NIGERIA-HEALTH/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <



____________________END____________________________





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 17:20:26 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

Message-ID: <



Ebrima:

Thanks for the info on Fela. His message will certainly live on in the

songs he left behind. Freedom and justice do not come from silent mouths.





LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 23:20:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970812222118.AAB19800@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Rene , please send your introduction to

We look forward to your contributions.





Best regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 07:30:31 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970813063119.AAA4326@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

NARB (National Agriculture Research Board) has been included

on the list with Dr. Alhadji Jeng as contact person.

Welcome to the Gambia-l Dr. Jeng, we look forward to your

contributions.





Best regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 08:50:47 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: Something different.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hie, thanx you for your advise......did not mean to hurt anyone.

It was just a joke.



Joof.



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: 12. august 1997 16:37

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: RE: Something different.

>

>

> Monsieur Joof,

> Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at

> the

> fun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE

> advise

> is unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.

> Brother Habib

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 1997 9:23 AM

> To:

> Subject: Something different.

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

>

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ----

> --

> What about some spiritual......something:

>

> A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the

> sermon. The wife decided to do something about this

> and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every

> time

> he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the

> sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6

> days

> and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who

> came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".

>

> The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his

> sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath

> and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and

> who

> died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife

> hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The

> minister

>

> said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his

> sermon.

>

> The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the

> minister

> got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the

> birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband

> again,

> but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn

> thing in me again, I'll break it off!"

>

>

> Joof.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 11:08:38 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





>Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

>Rene , please send your introduction to

>

>

>

>Best regards

>Momodou Camara



RENE PROM, welcome home. It's been a long time. I hope you will find your

stay on Gambia-l interesting. Will send you a PM later.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai Gibba





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 11:32:27 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





>Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to

>read.



My condolences....

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE - AMEN



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 12:26:03 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"



My condolences....

He was one of the greatest sons of Africa.

May his soul rest in peace. Amen



> -----Original Message-----

> From: EBRIMA SALL [SMTP:

> Sent: 12. august 1997 16:45

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

>

> Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 10:46:41 SAST-2

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> From: "MAMDANI, MAHMOOD, PROF" <

> To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"

> <

> Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> Content-Length: 3895

>

> Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to

> read.

>

> Mamu.

>

> Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 10:30:04 +0200

> Reply-to:

> From: Sunday Ogunronbi <

> To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"

> <

> Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news

>

> A S S O C I A T I O N O F N I G E R I A

> N S A B R O A D (ANA)

>

> PRESS RELEASE

>

>

> FELA : THE LEGEND

> LIVES ON

>

> The Association of Nigerians Abroad joins

> Nigeria in mourning the passing

> of a true legend and uncompromising defender

> of individual freedom - the

> Afrobeat King Fela Anikulapo Kuti, musician,

> the people's poet and

> conscience, and unrelenting thorn on the

> side of the military oppressors

> and their civilian sidekicks. In his death,

> we celebrate the life of a man

> who insisted to the very end on doing it his

> own way.

>

> Fela did it his own way. There are few

> people who have passed this way who

> can truly say they did it their own way and

> marched to the drum beat of

> their own conscience. Fela marched to the

> drumbeat of his inner voice, the

> stern, rugged, sweet rough, guttural voice

> of the masquerade who cannot be

> bought by mere mortals. Fela did it his own

> way. Fela had a keen ear for

> the dictates of his conscience and he obeyed

> his conscience to the letter,

> preferring to chart his own path, no matter

> how solitary, no matter how

> grueling. His stand was informed by his

> strong convictions. Such an

> unshakable faith in his positions drove the

> intensity and glee with which

> he mercilessly reduced many a detractor to a

> babbling brook of salty tears.

> His acid tongue and razor sharp wit were

> devastating weapons of

> destruction. There is one point he and his

> detractors (mostly the military

> and their civilian cheerleaders) agreed

> upon: Fela Anikulapo Kuti did not

> suffer fools gladly.

>

> In a world of phony people and phony ideals,

> of short term gains from zero

> investments, of materialism gone awry, Fela

> stood out as the lone sentinel,

> solo horn wailing his contempt for the

> society's ways. The permanence of

> his messages is a sad commentary on our

> society; however, if the messages

> were to become irrelevant tomorrow, the

> beauty and brilliance of his music

> and the homegrown poetry of his lyrics would

> still mesmerize our world.

>

> Fela was no angel and it is a measure of his

> own honesty that he freely

> told the world that he was no angel.

> However, Fela's message of rugged

> individualism, individual and corporate

> honesty (as opposed to hypocrisy)

> lives on in his music. Even as he takes his

> place in the pantheon of

> musical legends, his words continue to haunt

> us as they etch themselves in

> our hearts and conscience. Fela lives on in

> all of us who were lucky (or

> unlucky) to have been beneficiaries of the

> factory of his piping hot

> "original yabis". We shall miss Baba.

>

> Nigeria, and indeed Africa and the world,

> has lost a cultural icon and an

> unwavering spokesman of Nigeria's quest for

> freedom and

> empowerment. May his soul rest in peace with

> the spirits of our ancestors.

>

>

> Signed:

>

> Usman G. Akano, President

>

> Ikhide R. Ikheloa, General Secretary

>

> Association of Nigerians Abroad (ANA)

> August 3, 1997

> >

> Ebrima Sall

> CODESRIA

> Box 3304, Dakar

> Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)

> Fax:+221-241289

> E-mail:

>

> ----------------------------------------

> Ebrima Sall

> Box 16011

> Dakar-Fann

> Senegal

> Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)

> E-mail:

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 9:51:28 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Something different.

Message-ID: <





Joof,

We all know that you meant no harm but I just wanted to caution you due

to past experiences.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Wednesday, August 13, 1997 9:11 AM

To:

Subject: RE: Something different.



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Hie, thanx you for your advise......did not mean to hurt anyone.

It was just a joke.



Joof.



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: 12. august 1997 16:37

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: RE: Something different.

>

>

> Monsieur Joof,

> Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at

> the

> fun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE

> advise

> is unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.

> Brother Habib

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 1997 9:23 AM

> To:

> Subject: Something different.

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

>

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ----

> --

> What about some spiritual......something:

>

> A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the

> sermon. The wife decided to do something about this

> and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every

> time

> he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the

> sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6

> days

> and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who

> came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".

>

> The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his

> sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath

> and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and

> who

> died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife

> hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The

> minister

>

> said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his

> sermon.

>

> The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the

> minister

> got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the

> birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband

> again,

> but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn

> thing in me again, I'll break it off!"

>

>

> Joof.

>

>







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 9:56:18 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: New member

Message-ID: <





Welcome Rene . I am glad you can now get your info first hand

Rgds

Habib Ghanim

Ps Thanks Momodou Camara and LatJor for the prompt addition.

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Wednesday, August 13, 1997 9:15 AM

To:

Subject: Re: New member



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



>Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

>Rene , please send your introduction to

>

>

>

>Best regards

>Momodou Camara



RENE PROM, welcome home. It's been a long time. I hope you will find your

stay on Gambia-l interesting. Will send you a PM later.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai Gibba









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 10:57:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: People are People

Message-ID: <



Abdou wrote:

This is a product of modern capitalism (a process

whereby the rich get richer while the poor get poorer) which is created by

mankind and cherished by almost every nation today. This brings us to a very

crucial question: did socialism fail ultimately or should it be

revisited...???

Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai

Abdou:

I agree with you. But the further question is whether socialism could survive

in today's world where weapons are so sophisticated. Maybe one of the reasons

socialism failed is because capitalist world powers can afford to put so much

money into "defense" budgets whereas socialist regimes had to struggle to

keep up because they put so much more into health, education and welfare.



Abdou

I agree with you.



------------------------------



Date: 13 Aug 1997 18:43:54 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst Criticism

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 09-Aug-97 ***



Title: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst Criticism



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Aug 7 (IPS) - Five days of talks on new commitments by

developed nations to cut emissions of climate-changing gases

closed here Thursday, leaving observers wondering if a planned

world wide pact to tackle global warming will be truly effective.



The negotiations, joined by some 600 delegates from 140 nations,

ended leaving serious doubts about the effectiveness of the accord

that is supposed to emerge from the talks process. Nations meet in

Kyoto, Japan, in December to sign the finished pact.



''We should all be concerned about the slow progress at this

meeting,'' said Michael Zammit Cutajar, Executive Secretary of the

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).



''There is only a short time remaining to build the necessary

political will for producing an effective agreement in Kyoto,'' he

added. The Kyoto ministerial meeting scheduled for early December

will be the third conference of parties to the UNFCCC (COP-III).



The draft text of the accord is long and, according to Zammit

Cutajar, ''many sections still include a variety of negotiating

positions''. He told IPS he was hopeful that the necessary

political will be found at the next round of talks here in

October.



His concerns were shared by environmental activists. Klaus Milke

of the NGO Germanwatch urged German chancellor Helmut Kohl to

exercise his plitical influence, in line with the commitment he

had shown at the G-8 (the Group of Seven rich nations, plus

Russia) summit in Denver and the special session of the U.N.

General Assembly in New York in June.



He said there was already talk of U.S. president Bill Clinton

travelling to Kyoto. ''It will be in the interests of a solid

world-wide accord if Kohl would, in fact, encourage Clinton to

join the Kyoto meeting, also signalling his own interest in doing

so,'' he told IPS.



Greenpeace Intenational's Bill Hare agreed that political

pressure was required, as ''depressingly little progress'' had

been made at the five-day talks of the so-called ad hoc group on

the Berlin mandate (AGBM), set up by COP-I in the German capital

two years ago.



The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) also criticised negotiators

at the UNFCCC for ''achieving virtually no progress towards

reaching agreement'' on combating global warming. Both the

Greenpeace International and WWF singled out Japan and the U.S. as

those mainly responsible.



WWF believes that Japan's ability to host the December climate

meet in Kyoto effectively is ''now in doubt''. Yurika Ayukawa of

WWF Japan expressed dismay at Tokyo's failure to offer any

proposals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



''Empty barrels make the most noise. Japan should come up with a

proposal of its own before criticising other countries that have

presented serious proposals,'' Ayukawa said. ''Instead they are

stalling the negotiations and diverting attention away from their

inaction by attacking the European Union.''



The European Union proposed at an AGBM meeting last March in Bonn

that developed countries should cut their emissions by 15 per cent

of 1990 levels by the year 2010. This was the first formal -- and

unti now the only -- proposal from industrialised countries to

include a numerical target for a reduction of greenhouse gas

emissions.



So-called greenhouse gases -- mainly carbon dioxide (CO2), but

including methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorocarbons

like CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs -- are blamed for potentially

catastrophic rises in average global temperatures.



The EU's proposed targets would initially apply to a basket of

three gases: CO2, CH4 and N2O, with other gases to be added later.

It also suggested setting an interim target of 7.5 per cent by

2005.



Hare of Greenpeace said Japan was ''sitting on its hands,

dithering, procrastinating and delaying''. He urged Japanese

premier Ryutaro Hashimoto to urgently sort out the internal

differences -- between the powerful Ministry for Trade and

Industry (MITI) and Japan's Environmental Agency -- that have

created ''this potentially disastrous state''.



However, it was not only Japan. ''The country that is principally

to blame for this lack of progress is the United States, which

still seems to be paralysed by pressure from the fossil fuel

industry at home,'' said Hare.



Clinton had repeatedly stated that there was a need to move away

from rhetoric and towards real action on the climate change

problem. But rhetori and no action had characterised the American

negotiators in Bonn.



''The U.S. delegation has been more concerned with creating

loopholes than creating a protocol which will lead to real

reductions,'' he added. In addition to providing real leadership,

U.S. and Japan should present their reduction targets before to

the next, and last, round of negotiations in October in Bonn, he

said.



Zammit Cutajar welcomed this possibility. However, Clinton had

given no commitment to that effect and had only agreed to offer

concrete proposals well in time for an agreement in Kyoto, he

said.



''President Clinton may have vowed to take action during his

speech at the Earth Summit meeting in June, but you would never

know it by observing the intransigence of the U.S. this week in

Bonn,'' said Marylyn McKenzie-Hedger, WWF climate change policy

director.



''Is this yet another example of the Clinton Administration's

saying one thing but doing another?'' she asked. WWF applauds the

EU's leadership in the negotiations, but criticises it for not

adequately explaining how it would monitor and enforce emission

reductions by its member states.



In contrast to the evident widespread dissatisfaction with the

five-day negotiations, AGBM Chairman, Ambassador Raul Estrada-

Oyula of Argentina, appeared to be exuding optimism.



''We are leaving Bonn today with the various options fully

articulated and clarified for all to see and understand,'' he told

reporters. ''When we come back for our final session in October

governments will be well positioned to choose amongst them.''



Ambassador Estrada-Oyuela's term as chairman expires with end of

the mandate given at COP-I in Berlin where the international

community recognised that stronger measures were needed to

minimise the risk of climate change.



Under the framework convention approved at the Earth Summit in

Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, developed countries agreed to take

measures aimed at returning their greenhouse gas emissions to 1990

levels by the year 2000.



There could be no going back on that commitment, or on the Berlin

mandate established to negotiate new developed country commitments

for the first decades of the 21st century, said Zammit Cutajar.

(END/IPS/RJ/JMP/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/CLIMATE CHANGE/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 19:04:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Fri, 8 Aug 1997



>

> Mr. Jaiteh

> You hit it right on the nose.

> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint

> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I

> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.

> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get

> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It may

> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops

> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this so

> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this

> idea.

> Habib





Hello Habib,

I'm interested in knowing about this could be done. Could you please expand??

Thanks,

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:36:23 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



folks,



The article below also appeared on the Aug. 13th issue of the Japan

times; under the heading...."New data shuffles genetic pecking order".



Later....



Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.





Are Africans naturally superior?

By GWYNNE DYER



"If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all

human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,

geneticist, Yale University.



WE ARE SEEING it now at the World Athletic Championships in Athens,

where over half the winners are black although people of African

descent are only ten percent of the world's population.

We've seen it for years in the black domination of professional

sports from boxing to basketball. And we are starting to see it not

just in the physical domain, but the intellectual as well.

In the United States, home of one of the biggest black populations

outside Africa, it is customary to lament the poor academic

achievement of the African-Americans. Liberals blame it on poverty and

the psychological heritage of slavery, while closet racists produce

books like Richard Herrnstein and Charle Murray's 1994 tome THE BELL

CURVE, proposing a hierarchy of intelligence with East Asians at the

top, whites in the middle,and Africans firmly at the bottom.

In Britain, however, there is both an Afro-Carribean population and

significant numbers of immigrants who have arrived directly from

Africa. And while young West Indian males conform to the North American

pattern and do significantly less well than whites in British schools,

black Africans outperform both the whites and every other immigrant

group.



Given Africa's dreadful history over the past few centuries-

slavery,colonialism, and post-colonial tyranny and poverty - there is a

delicious irony in the notion that black Africans may actually turn out

to be physically AND intellectually superior to everybody else:

faster, stronger, and cleverer too. But in reality, it's probably a bit

more complicated than that.

Never mind constrcucting hierarchies in which the various "races"

of mankind are ranked in physiological or intellectual pecking orders.

Consider instead the recent work of Professor Kenneth Kidd of Yale

University, who studies the "variability" of the genetic heritage of

various ethnic groups.

Kidd's team has been taking DNA samples of a large number of

individuals in various African tribes, and seeing how much variation

there is between individuals in aech tribe. It turns out to be huge:

in one group of a tribe of Pygmies in Zaire, he found nine different

variants in single stretch of DNA.

In samples taken from hundreds of people in every other part of the

world, there were only six variants - all of which the Pygmies had

too. Other stretches of DNA yielded similar results: there is far wider

variation in the gene pool of this small band of Pygmies than in among

all the billions of non-Africans in the world.



OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.

"In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want

to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of the

world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it mean

for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in

schools, or anywhere else?

The "why" is quite simple. Modern human beings evolved in Africa

around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for

the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of

genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people

who settled the rest of the world.

The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there

has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to

occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour. It

is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So how

does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?

The wider range of genetic variation among Africans does not mean that

theuy are all super-heroes, in athletics or anything else. It means that

there are likely to be more Africans at the extremes of performance,

both physically and intellectually. Just as the tallest and the shortest

groups of human beings are both Africans (the Tutsis and the Pygmies),

so it is likely that the fastest and the slowest, the strongest and the

weakest, will all be African.

And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the

British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that

Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with

low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while

children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high

economic status will do very well.

Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the

other hand, are very real.



(Dyer is a London-based independent journalist and historian whose

columns appear on 35 countries).





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 01:44:49 -0700

From: Abdou Touray <

To: Gambia-l List <

Subject: Fwd: Posting from Amy Aidara

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Received: (qmail 29495 invoked by uid 0); 14 Aug 1997 04:37:42 -0000

Message-ID: <

Received: from 202.190.191.74 by

Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:37:42 PDT

X-Originating-IP: [202.190.191.74]

From: "amy aidara" <

To:

Content-Type: text/plain

Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:37:42 PDT



ASSALAMU ALAIKUM

hello, friend.

I was reading the la la la letter when i decided to answer you.I was

very suprised when I read that yaya jammeh is stealing the gambian

money. Why can't you give him his chance. I really don't know what do

you want. For thirty years jawara were stealing money, and he neverdo

anything. But since yaya is trying to do something people

are trying to criticise. Or do you like the gambia to be as usual.

my name is amy . Iam a student in iiu at malaysia. And I am wiating

for my answer as soon as possible.

Yours

amy



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 09:23:13 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: farmers

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello,

due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I

am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this

has already been discussed.



We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been

two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,

probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I

hope I heard wrong!?).



If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental

emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and

fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and

survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from year to year from selling their yearly

peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending

of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do if

they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?



Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a

catastrophy?





Regards



Heidi Skramstad



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 03:35:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Yaya Jammeh

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Amy wrote:



> ASSALAMU ALAIKUM

> hello, friend.

> I was reading the la la la letter when i decided to answer you.I was

> very suprised when I read that yaya jammeh is stealing the gambian

> money. Why can't you give him his chance. I really don't know what do

> you want. For thirty years jawara were stealing money, and he neverdo

> anything. But since yaya is trying to do something people

> are trying to criticise. Or do you like the gambia to be as usual.

> my name is amy . Iam a student in iiu at malaysia. And I am wiating

> for my answer as soon as possible.

> Yours

> amy



Thank you, Amy, for the good inquiry you mentioned above. As a student, I

also always come across questions and puzzles as yours. In some cases,

while we know the truth and answer to such questions, we are made to feel

obliged to face the other way. I hope that my analysis will not implicate

any members of the list as I speak for no one other than myself.



The era of Jawara was another generation of its own. We have lived the

years and learned our mistakes. Jawara enabled many, a Gambian, to walk

with their eyes open. The openess of corruption, coupled with bribery and

extortion, found its way to the hearts of many government workers. It was

not unusual to say, for example, that a mere office secretary can own a

mercedes and a 500,000 dalasi ($50,000 US$)"mansion-like" domicile. This

was obvious not only in the customs and income tax divisions but through

out the different departments. In short, CORRUPTION was as bright as

daylight.



The downfall of Jawara, however, brought with it a new breed of what I

shall call "a new" society. Here, one can find the people who were either

critical or part of the "old" regime. This is the group that I believe

will call "a spade a spade", if you know what I mean. The people in this

group have either transceneded from corruption or have always understood

the process to corruption.They have a thorough knowledge of when a

governemet is not rolling the ball in the right direction. Any Democratic

country has such people. In the US, it is the Repulican majority-without-

Republican president who have to battle president Bill Clinton over

alleagtions of sexual misconduct, bribery,...etc. In Britain, the downfall

of John Major was a victory for the left-wing party that had struggled for

years. These are big "democratic" countries that regard the "right to

vote" as one of the highest of the laws.



While your tone sounds like you are acquainted to the Jammeh regime, my

impression is that you are probably familiar with the Jawara regime also.

As such, I like to know how you feel about the accusations you mentioned

since there is no "proven" proof. The need for people to oppose, denounce,

challenge and accept an individual cannot be one fold, however. There are

those who

oppose for "personal" reasons and those who disagree with a "government's

idea" and has no other way of showing it other than denunciation. While I

like to consider myself a non-politician, I seem to regard the opposers,

with sympathy, as a highly "informed" group of people who can find the

wrongs of a government.



There is not a 100% efficiency in anything that a human does. Jammeh, like

many of us, is not perfect, and he's subject to mistakes in his "rookie"

years. Many believe that he's done many things that may have been a moral

set-back for his organisation. Questions about missing millions, for

example, has been voiced before and then kept aside. Other "allegations"

of cruelty has also surfaced and resurfaced. All these allegations and

accusations are made by those people whom I mentioned earlier as the

"informed group". The people in this group do not believe

the"just-accept-it" nature of the government.



I do agree, strongly, that the best government is the one with the

strongest oppsition. The days of "total" ignorance is dying slowly in the

Gambia. People are also aware of the things that go on both in the

government and business level. The choice of voicing their opinions in

public should be a fundamental human right. I believe that by disagreeing

and opposing a government's idea, one is making sure that the government

is NOT just making plans without thinking. We must accept those who

oppose

us, for that is the only way we can "play" better. If the president did

not have "opposers", then we are set back to the "jawara" era of

"dictatorship".



In conclusion, I would to say that rumours are not always untrue. If there

are accusations, then let the "accused" proof otherwise. Without that,

people will have to say whatever they want. The philosophy is simple. We

cannot condemed the idea of opposition without sacrificing dignity and

human "uncertainty". The people have been taken for "a ride" once, and

now, they have seen the way. "Total" democracy is what gave the people

uncertain feelings about the government and the people. The freedom to

choose is one of the best freedom rights you can have. When there is

wrong, we need to correct it. Let HIM(Jammeh), play his cards right or

there is no telling what people are going to say.....and what is going to

happen.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==============================================================================



P.S



BTW, Amy, are you a member of Gambia-l? I must have missed your

introduction. I was just wondering if you are a Gambian and doing Islamic

studies in Malaysia.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 13:07:28 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: RE: farmers

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Please can our friends in The Gambia answer something on this question.

How is the weather, the rain situation this year ? I=B4m comming in

november, what will I expect to find. ? Some days ago there were

questions and answers on pumps, irrigation etc. Many of the danish

projects in Africa and Asia is based on irrigation. We are famous on

pumps and they are now invented so they can run on solarcells. And I

understand that the farmers all over are happy. But traditionel wells =

is

also ok. I have one myself situated near Kerewan outside Lamin =

direction

the River. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> ----------

> From: Heidi Skramstad[SMTP:

> Sent: 14. August 1997 11.23

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: farmers

>=20

> Hello,=20

> due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I =



> am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this =



> has already been discussed.=20

>=20

> We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been=20

> two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,=20

> probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I =



> hope I heard wrong!?).

>=20

> If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental =



> emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and=20

> fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and=20

> survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from

> year to year from selling their yearly=20

> peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending =



> of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do =

if

>=20

> they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?=20

>=20

> Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a =



> catastrophy?

>=20

>=20

> Regards

>=20

> Heidi Skramstad =20

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 20:59:14 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: farmers

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Will our colleagues in The Gambia provide us with more information? If

the situation is as bad as Heidi said, then that is indeed unfortunate.

We consume because we produce something, without which consumption

will have to fall!



Lamin.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 16:58:39 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Gambian Women: SOCIAL REORIENTATION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Page 8 FOROYAA 31 July-7August,1997



SOCIAL REORIENTATION IN THE COUNTRYSIDE



Village Women Educate Each Other On Teenage Pregenancy And Early

Marriages



A delightful revolution is taking place in the countryside in The Gambia

- a revolution which is widenig the intellectual horizons of the peasant

women beyond the frontiers of their villages and districts. What is

currently happening in the countryside in the domain of entertainment

and education is destroying the myth, indeed a certain dogmatism, about

drama/theatre.

It is a widely held view that drama and its performance are better done

by a literate person - somebody who has probably studied drama and

literature. Well, that seems to be a fallacy from the point of the

peasant women of Sutukoba. who are not only capable of acting out plays

but are equally capable of convincing and verbalising them making it

possible for others to learn and ultimately sketch them.

On the 23 July 1997, I witnessed two plays staged by the women of

Sutukoba on two fundamental themes of actuality: "teenage pregnancy" and

"early marriage". I could not only hardly believe what I saw nor could I

believe what I heard being said, Tile profundity of the thoughts

invested into the play were such that one would have doubted if one was

told that the plays, from their inception to their being staged for

public consumption, were thought out and sketched by illiterate peasant

women, who were both the authors and the actresses of the said plays, as

well as the choreographers. And the choreography was so sensitive to

both the social and physical environments that it was hilarious. They

were aesthetically beautiful to the eye and glorifying to the ear.

As regards teenage pregnancy, the protagonists of the play contended

that the two most important causes of the social ill in question are (a)

the liberality of parents with their adolescent daughters and (b) the

immaturity and naivety of teenage girls in following young men into the

bossoms of the hideouts of their back yards, where they spend almost

every night drinking Chinese Green tea. This particular play depicts

the plight of an adolescent girl who had fallen victim of the social

vice under consideration. The girl was so young that when she became

pregnant and it was time for her to have the child, a caesarian

operation had to be performed on her resulting to saving her life to the

detriment of that of the child.

The moral of the play is that the liberalism of parents with their

daughters should be tempered with the control of the teenage girls and

that family life education should also form part of the curriculum for

such girls. The main protagonist of the play also contended one should

begin to bear children only when one is a fully fledged grown up and

that one is both biologically and socially ready for it.

With regard to early marriage, it was imputed to parents' 'insatiable'

avidity for money and other material things. In the particular case in

point the parents were offered over D20,000 to obtain their consent for

marriage with their teenage daughter. The marriage was eventually

contracted against warnings issued by one of the protagonists of the

play that receiving such money for marriage was tantamount to selling

one's daughter', that the consequences of such a contracted marriage

could be disastrous where it could not work. Another protagonist

proferred that early marriage is one of the social evils responsible for

teenage pregnancy, as well as enslaving young girls to household chores

in the situation of marriage.

What the second play purported to do was to depict the precarious life

of a fourteen year old girl whose hand was given in marriage to a young

man who had accumulated a lot of money while working in the United

States. The play depicts quite clearly that the teenage girl was made

to marry the young man not so much for the love, if any, she had for him

as

for the amount of money given to the parents by him to buy their

consent and to drown their daughter into a financial dupery.

When Amie was finally wedded to the husband and was taken to his home,

she came face to face with the stack reality that she has vet to learn

to run a marital house in the hard way. that she had to learn pound

coos, cook it the same day and also do laundry all simultaneously on the

same day. Faced with this tedious and daunting work Amie implored in

vain her relatives to send her some of her young sisters and cousins to

help her perform the arduous tasks. All she ended up doing was to cry,

particularly given also that she has become pregnant in the process, in

deed an unwanted pregnancy! What she wanted and did struggle for was to

get out of such a marriage in order to regain, her freedom.

Both plays ended in songs the lyrics of which are an admonition to

parents against bargaining their teenage daughters into marriage for

money and other material things contrary to the wishes and likes of

their daughters who are still under age.

It is a real joy to see the plays being acted, particularly in the

social circumstances of a peasant community where people are

increasingly becoming aware of such social ailments.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:34:47 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>From the Japan Times article by GWYNNE DYER...

>> [In Britain], black Africans outperform both the whites and every other

>> immigrant group.



It's a pity that this fact would certainly not be mentioned in the New York

Times or your local 6 O'Clock news in the US. I discovered this fact, not

from the media, but from friends and family studying in the UK.



I also understand that, according to US State Department statistics,

Africans proportionally attain the highest academic degrees than any other

immigrant group in the USA.



Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be

known of Africans in the USA, given



- Francis









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:41:43 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Sorry, hit the send command key-stroke prematurely. The last sentence there

should have read...



> Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be

> known of Africans in the USA, given its irrational racial and social

politics.



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:34:27 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA8F2.9AF48780"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA8F2.9AF48780

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Jainaba!

Thanks for that forward and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:

Sent: 14 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 7:36

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)



folks,



The article below also appeared on the Aug. 13th issue of the Japan=20

times; under the heading...."New data shuffles genetic pecking order".



Later....



Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.





Are Africans naturally superior?

By GWYNNE DYER

=20







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 13:26:01 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Just to clarify, my purpose was NOT to claim African superiority in anyway

whatever. I simply mean to lament over a case where credit is long and

seriously overdue. Besides, I think the world at large could benefit from

the knowledge that poverty does not necessarily stifle academic achievement.



Cautiously & sincerely yours,

Francis



My previous message in its entirety:

>>From the Japan Times article by GWYNNE DYER...

>> [In Britain], black Africans outperform both the whites and every other

>> immigrant group.



> It's a pity that this fact would certainly not be mentioned in the New York

> Times or your local 6 O'Clock news in the US. I discovered this fact, not

> from the media, but from friends and family studying in the UK.



> I also understand that, according to US State Department statistics,

> Africans proportionally attain the highest academic degrees than any other

> immigrant group in the USA.



> Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be

> known of Africans in the USA, given its irrational racial and social

> politics.



> - Francis







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 14:42:21 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)

Message-ID: <



Francis,



In the 7 March 1997 issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education there

is an article on perceptions of black athletes in the US. I just

read the article (not 10 minutes ago during dinner!) and I will try

to find the web site of the periodical so I can post it on this List.

It was extremely interesting but I don't believe it will ever be

widely discussed in the US. In a land of flagrant racism and

resulting violence folks are hush hush about the injustices they

perform by hyping up black americans as athleltes and not

intellectuals.



The article was a book review of sorts. Dr John Hoberman of

University of Texas recently published a book called "Darwin's

Athletes: How Sports Have Damaged Black America and Preserved the

Myth of Race." Has anyone read it? Hoberman claimes that combined

with the commercialism and almost god like reverance we lend to

sports worshipping in the US, an image of performance in sports has

been impressed upon the black youth in the country. He claims (I

can't agree fully with this) that sports have drawn younger folks out

of the classroom and onto the sports field. He feels that there is

more influence to use raw strength and talent than there is to use

intellect and knowledge (as a former teacher of biology, I do agree

with this).



There were so many facets of this article, I couldn't even begin to

relate the gist of them. As I have mentioned I will try to find a

way to post this article. I will share one quote of the article

because it moved me close to tears but closer to anger.



A black columnist was reviewing the book in the "St. Petersburg

Times." He commented that he had recently attended a football game

between his alma mater mostly black high school against an almost all

white high school. His team won the game. Here's what followed:

"After the game, the columnist over heard one black student shout to a

white student, 'Y'all may have the brains, but we won the game!'

'That's poetry,' Dr. Hoberman says after reading aloud the quote, his

voice rising. 'That's the sort of stuff that should make any parent

just sick, any educator just sick. If that kid says it, there are

millions of kids who think it, and that is a tragedy that should make

everybody angry.'"



There you have it. Not much related to the Gambia but there none the

less.



Have a nice evening,

Laura



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 21:46:53 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970814204752.AAA17536@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Ron Matheson has been added to the list. Welcome to

the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.

Please send your introduction to



regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 01:04:57 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)

Message-ID: <01BCA917.85F81020@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA917.860137E0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA917.860137E0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Tahnks Laura and keep up the good work down!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP:

Sent: 14 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:42

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)



Francis,



In the 7 March 1997 issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education there=20

is an article on perceptions of black athletes in the US. I just=20

read the article (not 10 minutes ago during dinner!) and I will try=20

to find the web site of the periodical so I can post it on this List.=20

It was extremely interesting but I don't believe it will ever be=20

widely discussed in the US. In a land of flagrant racism and=20

resulting violence folks are hush hush about the injustices they=20

perform by hyping up black americans as athleltes and not=20

intellectuals. =20



The article was a book review of sorts. Dr John Hoberman of=20

University of Texas recently published a book called "Darwin's=20

Athletes: How Sports Have Damaged Black America and Preserved the=20

Myth of Race." Has anyone read it? Hoberman claimes that combined=20

with the commercialism and almost god like reverance we lend to=20

sports worshipping in the US, an image of performance in sports has=20

been impressed upon the black youth in the country. He claims (I=20

can't agree fully with this) that sports have drawn younger folks out=20

of the classroom and onto the sports field. He feels that there is=20

more influence to use raw strength and talent than there is to use=20

intellect and knowledge (as a former teacher of biology, I do agree=20

with this). =20



There were so many facets of this article, I couldn't even begin to=20

relate the gist of them. As I have mentioned I will try to find a=20

way to post this article. I will share one quote of the article=20

because it moved me close to tears but closer to anger.



A black columnist was reviewing the book in the "St. Petersburg=20

Times." He commented that he had recently attended a football game=20

between his alma mater mostly black high school against an almost all=20

white high school. His team won the game. Here's what followed:

"After the game, the columnist over heard one black student shout to a=20

white student, 'Y'all may have the brains, but we won the game!'

'That's poetry,' Dr. Hoberman says after reading aloud the quote, his=20

voice rising. 'That's the sort of stuff that should make any parent=20

just sick, any educator just sick. If that kid says it, there are=20

millions of kids who think it, and that is a tragedy that should make=20

everybody angry.'"



There you have it. Not much related to the Gambia but there none the=20

less.



Have a nice evening,

Laura







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 00:48:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Jainaba, thanks for the article. I couldn't help commenting as I

read it. Any misundertsanding of my comments is not intentional.



Jainaba Diallo, you wrote:



> Are Africans naturally superior?

> By GWYNNE DYER

>

> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all

> human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,

> geneticist, Yale University.

..

..

> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.

> "In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want

> to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of the

> world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it mean

> for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in

> schools, or anywhere else?



Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole

genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"

world really see in Africans. It would seem that genetic variation could

also expain why tribes are so dispersedly against one another, Why there

is hunger, famine and starvation reaping virtually the entire African

continent, why there is chaos, conflicts and cruelty, and why there is the

need for an outright"good" leadership. I think we should ask: Is this not

an overwhelmingly biased report?





> The "why" is quite simple. Modern human

>beings evolved in Africa

> around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for

> the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of

> genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people

> who settled the rest of the world.

> The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there

> has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to

> occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour. It

> is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So how

> does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?



Here is a theory that has two mystical meanings. Does it mean that the

"pure" africans' genetic variety , since they never moved, remained

entirely the same? And what does it mean "superficial" when it is refering

to changes that might have actually taken place. Skin colour, for example,

can be seen in many non-African countries. The "white" people and the

Arabs seem to dominate economically though. It is because they had less

genetic variety, hence they had a "purer intellectual logic"? At least

that is what seemed to be implied here. So, is genetic variation good or

bad in this regard?



And Who is the fastest and who is the slowest? We will seem divided when

this answer was to be unfolded. This genetic variation thing can head into

shallow waters if followed. Is is not trying to seperate us, even more, by

classifying us as "winners" and "losers"? How can one tribe be inferior to

another in the same area? Is this not what tribalism is all about?



> And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the

> British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that

> Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with

> low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while

> children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high

> economic status will do very well.



Now, is this not another turn-around? I thought Afro-Carribean students

would have a less-genetic change since they are in a different

environment. I wonder how a report on the US would academically classify

the African immigrants and the African-Americans. Would this not create a

more vivid dividedness between the two? No wonder the US is silent on this

issue!





> Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the

> other hand, are very real.



This is what I'm talking about. Genetic pecking orders defies everything

the real world is all about. Economic power!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





===========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

===========================================================================





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 01:03:37 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?

Message-ID: <



Tombong & others:



What, if anything, has been done regarding allegations that military and

intelligence agents tortured Yusupha Cham and other members of UDP for

exercising their constitutional right? I assume we will get more than a

government statement expressing commitment to democracy, respect for human

rights, etc. from the regime or its mouthpieces.



I must say I was utterly disgusted, to say the least, when I watched a video

showing the group with unrefutable evidence of torture. I am eagerly

awaiting a response before saying more.



(Not in a mood to say "salaam")

Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:33:55 -0200 (GMT)

From: Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 <

To:

Subject: Self Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Am a Gambian studying in Finland at the School of Business and

Administration, Varkaus. Back home I have been working in the Gambia

national Army for five years as a training wing Instructor. Most people

back knows me as ex cpl Sanyang.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:19:52 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Self Introduction

Message-ID: <19970815112056.AAA19656@LOCALNAME>



Welcome on board the Gambian electronic Bantaba (Pencha bi) Mr.

Sanyang. Just feel at home.



Momodou Camara



On 15 Aug 97 at 12:33, Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 wrote:



>

> Am a Gambian studying in Finland at the School of Business and

> Administration, Varkaus. Back home I have been working in the Gambia

> national Army for five years as a training wing Instructor. Most

> people back knows me as ex cpl Sanyang.

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:31:59 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD: Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. Leone

Message-ID: <19970815123304.AAA20746@LOCALNAME>



Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. Leone



LAGOS, August 12 (Xinhua) -- The Nigeria government has

ordered its businessman to stop exporting petroleum products to

Sierra Leone.

A release of the Petroleum Pipelines Marketing Company said

today that the order is sequel to the economic sanctions against

Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS), the Nigeria television authority reported.

ECOWAS announced full-scale economic embargo and sanctions

against the troubled country shortly after the military junta

said at the end of July that it would stay in power until the

year 2001.

The release also dissociated the company from the reported

discharge of petroleum products in Sierra Leone by a vessel

related to it.

It stated that an area manager of the company had been

blacklisted by the federal government.

Meanwhile, a British Broadcasting Company report said the fuel

crisis in Sierra Leone led to the death of two men this morning in the

capital Freetown.

A 25-year-old motor mechanical attached to a gas station in

the east of the capital was shot in the stomach when he was

asking for payment for some five gallons of petrol ordered by a

man in military camouflage and armed with an automatic assault

rifle.

The motor mechanical was rushed to a nearby hospital and was

announced dead on arrival. The armed man was also killed later.

Enditem



- provided by infoPool News Service -

- Copyright + XINHUA News Agency - all rights reserved -



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:34:02 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD: Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona Crisis

Message-ID: <19970815123507.AAA27416@LOCALNAME>



Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona Crisis



LAGOS, August 13 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria has reiterated its

determination to restore Sierra Leone's civilian government led

by President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah ousted in the May 25 coup, saying the

commitment was "unshakable".

The position of the Nigerian government on the current

situation in Sierra Leone was predicated on its concern for peace and

stability in the west African sub-region, said Chief Mike Onoja,

director general of the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.

According to him, the crisis in the troubled country, if not

carefully managed, could jeopardize Nigeria's efforts in

establishing peace and stability in west Africa.

The official, who described the coup as uncalled for, said the

actions of the elements in Sierra Leone was characterized by looting

and wanton destruction of lives and property.

It was especially so when coup soldiers invited the rebel

Revolutionary United Front personnel, numbering thousands, out of

their forest positions into the center of Freetown, capital of the

country.

The group of fighters now "virtually overwhelmed the Sierra

Leone armed forces", he said, adding that soldiers and the rebel

fighters had "systematically vandalized" Freetown and its

environs.

The situation is worsening in Sierra Leone with tightened

economic sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West

African States (ECOWAS) after the military in power said it would not

step down until the year 2001.

As reported diplomatic moves are underway to resume talks

between the junta and ECOWAS for peaceful settlement of the

crisis, the Nigerian government on Tuesday ordered a ban on

exporting petroleum products to the beleaguered country. Enditem



--

- provided by infoPool News Service -

- Copyright + XINHUA News Agency - all rights reserved -

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 81Topics covered in this issue include:1) RE: Development of subsaharan Africaby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 2) RE: LA-LA-LA, -commentby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 3) RE: House for rent neededby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 4) Re: LA-LA-LA, people are people etc..by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 5) RE: Torstienby hghanim@nusacc.org 6) RE: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambianby hghanim@nusacc.org 7) RE: Development of subsaharan africa (Goby hghanim@nusacc.org 8) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 9) RE: LA LA LA LA LAby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 10) RE: LA LA LA LA LAby hghanim@nusacc.org 11) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 12) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate Talksby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)13) RE: People are Peopleby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 14) Something different.by Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 15) RE: Something different.by hghanim@nusacc.org 16) Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsby EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net 17) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)18) Re: A Gambian National Languageby gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)19) Addition of another Gambianby hghanim@nusacc.org 20) Fwd: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDSby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)21) Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsby gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)22) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)23) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)24) RE: Something different.by Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 25) Re: New memberby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 26) Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 27) RE: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsby Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 28) RE: Something different.by hghanim@nusacc.org 29) RE: New memberby hghanim@nusacc.org 30) RE: People are Peopleby EStew68064@aol.com 31) Fwd: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst Criticismby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)32) RE: LA LA LA LA LAby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 33) ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 34) Fwd: Posting from Amy Aidaraby Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 35) farmersby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 36) Re: Yaya Jammehby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)37) RE: farmersby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 38) Re: farmersby binta@iuj.ac.jp 39) Gambian Women: SOCIAL REORIENTATIONby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 40) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 41) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 42) RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 43) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 44) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)by "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 45) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)46) RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 47) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)48) Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?by ASJanneh@aol.com 49) Self Introductionby Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 < asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi 50) Re: Self Introductionby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)51) FWD: Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. Leoneby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)52) FWD: Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona Crisisby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)53) RE: farmersby hghanim@nusacc.org 54) RE: LA LA LA LA LAby hghanim@nusacc.org 55) Self-introductionby "alpha umar jallow" < alphaumar@hotmail.com 56) RE: Self-introductionby hghanim@nusacc.org 57) Re: Self-introductionby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)58) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 59) Extract from The Point Aug.14by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 60) Roll over and play dead...humorby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)61) RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwby hghanim@nusacc.org 62) RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 63) RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14by hghanim@nusacc.org 64) Fwd: Just for a Laugh....by "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 65) NEWS ABOUT AFRICA'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)66) RE: Just for a Laugh....by hghanim@nusacc.org 67) addition to lislby hghanim@nusacc.org 68) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)69) RE: New memberby hghanim@nusacc.org 70) Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 71) Re: helpby NO NAME < camkunda@swbell.net 72) More fighting in Congo-Br.by ASJanneh@aol.com 73) Re: New memberby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)74) Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)75) Re: missing rainsby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 76) Please?by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 08:52:23 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010CE@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMomodou, yes it is continuing to high school, not university or higherinstitution. Asbj=F8rn=20> ----------> From: Momodou S> Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > Sent: 5. August 1997 15.29> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: SV: Development of subsaharan Africa>=20> Hello Mr. Nordam,> I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue =to> University or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to> HIGH> SCHOOL as you wrote?=20> Regards,> Momodou Sidibeh>=20> ----------> > Fr=E5n: Asbj=F8rn Nordam < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa> > Datum: den 4 augusti 1997 11:58> >=20> > Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your> contributions.> > Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that =most> of> > it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first> visit to> > your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20> > -education> > - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export> > - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,> > sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every> > compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)> > - primary health care etc...> >=20> > And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must> believe> > and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).> >=20> > Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an> annual> > salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ =250.000.> > When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking> > exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is> needed> > in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if =your> are> > not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look> up> > to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and> your> > jobs.> > Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 =or> > 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended> family,> > there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian> > engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.> > And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are =educated> > into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20> > The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question =on> > WILL and PLANNING.> > That was my comment.> >=20> > Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE> consultant ?> > Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?> >=20> > And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish> children> > got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years> ago,> > they only whent every second day, and not when their work was =needed> in> > the farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public> schools.> > It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far =west",> has> > got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country> > could also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s =only> > within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year> continued> > to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.> > In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same> time> > most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,> > burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest> > migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated =to> > USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans> > managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you> maybe> > don=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation ="africa> south> > of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has> > understand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the> opposite> > that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,> > which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. =The> > "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I =have> > just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and> > promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out> > again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered> busses,> > so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning> > continues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 09:23:23 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA-LA-LA, -commentMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010CF@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTorstein, thank you for comments. I=B4m just back from nearly one week =outof office, and there are 190 unread messages, so I got to take them =stepby step. I can only say you are a lucky man. If I could do anythingneeded in that country of Gambia, I should gladly pack all my things =andgo. I=B4m an adviser in sports, and a really good one. But I don=B4t =thinkthat is the most important in the Gambia right now. If I just waseducated into the health-sector, engeneering or something more"usefull". Sport is the little luxury that keeps the days running. =Rightnow I=B4m thinking and thinking how it could be possible to get some ofthe many gambians abroad back home and do the job there, for a salaryand under conditions that is worth it. I know they will come to sufferand sacrifice, and if they are treated like Mr. Jallow there is only =themotivation, that "we will owercome" that can keep you going. I thinkthat could be read between the lines in my comments. I=B4ll come back.Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm > Sent: 5. August 1997 21.31> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: LA-LA-LA>=20> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm >=20>=20> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am> wondering why a question about a word=20> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned> answers while> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics =that> will> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or> uninterested> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 10:36:50 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: House for rent neededMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010D0@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMomodou, what an experience that could be for the youngsters. I beleivethis is one way of "braking through" and get young danes to learngambian teen-agers and maybe correspond and later arrage a revisitingtour to Denmark. The cultural meeting outside the secured danishsurroundings. Great. I=B4ll be in the Gambia in the same period forfootball (Cabral-cup) and going up-river, and paying visits to friendsand families, and "friends" from this list, who I only know throughtheir contributions tothe list. Asbj=F8rn> ----------> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk [SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk > Sent: 7. August 1997 20.23> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: House for rent needed=20>=20> Gambia-l,> I am looking for a house or some rooms for rent, for a period of=20> three weeks in November this year in The Gambia.>=20> I am sending twenty (20) tenth grade students and two (2) teachers=20> from Denmark to travel to The Gambia on a three weeks visit. They=20> plan to go and stay in Kuntaur Fula kunda (CRD) for a period of 8 to=20> 10 days where they will stay with their counterparts of Kuntaur=20> Junior Secondary School. The rest of the trip will be spent in and=20> around Banjul and Kombo.=20> The students are between the ages of 15 and 16 years old.=20>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 13:44:32 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA, people are people etc..Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010D4@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends on the list, it is a heavy job to open and read all messages(more than 200 after being away 5 days), and I may have missed a few.I will not repeat my mail from july 17.th,("From health to nationbuilding"), but only clearify : I=B4m not asking, demanding or begging =anyof you to come home. I said that if you have a fine job, can raise afamily, help the extended family, living a good life abroad, It=B4s Okwith me that you use your potential like that (and help UK, USA,Denmark). I should have done the same. But to me it is essential thatthere is a need of educated, trained people back home, and many of youcould be such persons. At the same time I also poited out that to bringyou home should be a combination of companies / the state giving a goodsalary, fine jobconditions, and your "offer", because you will have tosuffer. But the motivation to bring such an offer should be idealistic:helping my countrymen, raise my country, be an "every-day-hero", stepinto the process in progres, which is running now even slowly. Mysuggestion was a reaction on the information given by some of you,saying that most teachers in the schools were from abroad, and thejudges and lawers in court were foreigners too, etc.=20Among the very many comments given I will make my own conclusion, thatif the conditions are OK, many of you will bring that "offer" to go =homeand serve, help in raising the Gambia in all ways. No matter what Ican/will do I repeat: The future is in your own hands.=20I will still sit in Denmark, missing all of you, longing for the nexttour to The Gambia, doing my personal small helping-projects, and =tryingto contribute through debate, NGO-activities, etc.=20I have never on this net told my "story", how a coincidentialwinter-holiday-tour in february 1979 braught me to The Gambia, and howmeeting one young gambian turned a "borring hotel-beach-river-tour" to =long-life friendship and deep interest for the people. That was aturning-point in my life- it sounds a bit serious. Well it is to me.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 9:11:08 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: SANG1220@aol.com, Subject: RE: TorstienMessage-ID: < TFSHGURE@nusacc.org Daddy Sang ,That case is closedThe explanations are now clear .Even though we may not like it he(Torstein) touched on a raw nerve.How are you any way?It was a real pleasure seeing you last month after all these years.Habib-----Original Message-----From: SANG1220@aol.com Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 7:42 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Torstien<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------What does it matter if Torstien is Jewish , this is an open forum for usdisagree to agree, I believe Torstien is merely exhorting those of uswithspecial skills to perhaps look into giong home if nothing but tounderstandthe situation before the endless complaining and criticism of the Gambia.Wemay not agree with each others viewpoint,but let's be civil in ourapproachafter all we all have Gambia at heart.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 9:11:38 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: EStew68064@aol.com, Subject: RE: New and Curious (Oil off the GambianMessage-ID: < TFSHGZGK@nusacc.org Yes it is true,They are not rumors. Some indept studies have been made by the Canadians.. There is oil BUT it will cost ten times more for the extraction of asingle barrel of Oil which is of low grade ,according to thestudy(available at the ministry of Economic planning).Also all along the Senegalese coast in Cassamance and parts of GuineaBissau.Habib-----Original Message-----From: EStew68064@aol.com Sent: Saturday, August 09, 1997 11:15 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Sambujang - Dr. David Gamble told me that these rumors about oil in TheGAmbia have existed for at least ten years.Liz Stewart FAtti------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 9:27:18 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan africa (GoMessage-ID: < TFSHMIHU@nusacc.org Francis ,I am glad you made the distinction between Islam's actual beliefs andwhat some traditions are incorporated into the religion to suite thelifestyles of the people who interpret the religion to justify theiractions. It was exactly the same reasons SOME racist Europeans justifiedslavery on the Holy Bible (e.g. South Africa and parts of southern USAeven today)We also have people like that. It is for you to make a good judgement inmost cases and act on them .Habib-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: Sunday, August 10, 1997 9:02 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (Go<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Francis,Thank you for a superb submission i cannot agree more..thisfatalism..maslah hypocrisy is a convenient subterfuge /excuse forinaction..in The Gambia and our subregion where Islam is dominant..thisispervasive and is partly manifested in the proliferation of beggars and...in my understanding and interpretation of Islam..there is no realbasis or justification for this attitude..I will contend..Islam is the yongest of the world's dominant religions and probably themost militant..in a dynamic sense..take for example..(in context)..whereChristianity urges you to turn the other cheek..Islam preachesIchtihad..commonly misnomered as Jihad..which literally means Striving/Undertaking..Islam preaches 3 forms of Ichtihad..if there is a wrong orsomething is not right, the first principle is to right thatwrong..fighting if neccessary; the second is to speak out againstit..campaign..and the third is barring the ability to do the formertwo..torepudiate the wrong in your heart (or mind)..claiming its God's will does not hold brief in my opinion..was Hitler'sgenocide or the massacres in Rwanda God's will or are we not suppose torepudiate and denounce such?..our fatalism and our masslah..now practically the ability to put up witheverything is just a way not to have to fight..mentally, physically orotherwise anything or for anything..Our form of Beggary is unique..Islam actively discourages Begging butencourages assisting the less fortunate..in individual capacity..to beableto assist..you have to do better i suppose..here it is prostitution ofpoverty, disability, or even a sheer business..if a beggar at the stepsofthe Kairaba Supermarket nets tax-free D50- 60 a day,,that is aboutD1500-1800 a month..that is the income of a middle -level civil servantinThe Gambia..NOT BAD BUSINESS with ZERO OVERHEAD etc..and our dominantlymuslim society's way of easing (sometimes) our collectivesocial conscience, its like the buying of penance that in the middle agesthe reformers of Christianity had to fight.I will also contend that our new form of 'psuedo-colonial' governmentsarepartly responsible for the lack of appreciation of 'practical'productivity..the peasant farmers who had to be hit with a HUT TAX toinduce them into this western cash economies..never relied on anyone buttheir selves..they produced to their ability and prospered or stayed pooras dictated by their selves..there were poor and wealthy farmers..theinduction to pay a HUT TAX in POUNDS then, required them to growsomethingthat sold..not necessary what they required or thought they needed..hencecash crops..groundnuts, cocoa etc..with Independence and I contend again,very have-developed democratic idea and practice..the buying of votesthrough pandering or economic trade-offs like new projects, free this andfree that and the POLITICS of PROMISES..weakened self-reliance andproductivity..in The Gambia..its is sing song..we need this..we needthat.from Govt., from Donors, NGOs,etc..its GIVE,GIVE, GIVE..How do we change this? Reality..this is not sustainable and is alreadychanging..external factors include so-called DONOR FATIGUE, change in theGOVERNING CLASS..it is common knowledge that 70-80% of AID funding isrepatriated or stays in the DONOR country mostly in the form ofEXPERTS/CONSULTANTS etc..if we change the CURRENT Terms of Reference..wewill feel the PINCH in the short term as we already have..in theReagan/Thatchers 80s and currently as RIGHT and RIGHT OF CENTER GOVT.sprevail in the WEST..this has forced a lot of CHANGES..actuallyPRODUCTIVITY which declined shortly after the INDEPENDENCE YEARS hasstarted GROWING in subsaharan Africa...reforming our Internal Mechanismswill liberate our POTENTIAL..I will break off for now..but THANKS for a GREAT PIECE, FRANCISpmj----------> From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)> Date: Saturday, August 09, 1997 10:04 AM> I would go further and claim that the necessary understanding of the> necessity of productivity is lacking in the Gambia (and probably inmostof> sub-Saharan Africa for that matter). The necessary appreciation of the> principle (and natural fact) that you cannot get something for nothingis> hindered by, among other things, the convenient interpretation of> resource-hardships as God's doing-- "N'dogal i yaalla la" (i.e. "It'sGod's> wish/doing"), "God will provide", etc, are beliefs that are rather> ingrained in Gambian culture. This makes for an unclear idea of where> wealth/money/development comes from.> How do we change such fatalism and its undesirable effect on Gambian> productivity? I don't think there is even a decent chance, culturebeingas> nebulous as it is, that this can be changed in the conceivable future.> However, it is clear that this fundamental change does not have to take> place in the general populace for the Gambian economy to be moreefficient.> If the ruling class succeeds in tilting the terms for reward (fromnepotism> to productivity/meritocracy, if you will), the average Gambian willhaveto> comply with these terms whether or not his/her understanding of> productivity is sound. This is the case in the United States. Althoughthe> average American's understanding of productivity or its necessity is> arguably minimal, his/her appreciation of the practical necessity of> productivity in his/her life is clear-- The average American knows that> he/she has to produce to, well, survive...> - Francis> PS: The convenient use of religion and God to explain reality alsopervades> our political culture. Our leadership gets off easy with statementslike> "Tedu yaalla a len fa tajj" (i.e. "God has his reasons for putting themin> power"). In short, the capacity of the individual to plot the course of> his/her life is not fully realized/appreciated (which would explain why> democracy is not fully realized in sub-Saharan Africa). Hence, the> outrageous freedom enjoyed by our leadership to run amuck and clown asthey> wish.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 11:32:59 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)Message-ID: < 32059A6090@owl.forestry.uga.edu Dear folks,This is in response to Torstein's point about the reserves:I did not even think of how the noisy drilling and theexplosives would effect the fishing industry. I'm sure there is astudy laying around here somewhere. I'll check into it.Yours,Laura------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 11:45:44 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < 323BC72DC8@owl.forestry.uga.edu Habib,I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the watertable is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type ofequipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel fartheraway from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In thelower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folkup there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a wellon his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I thinkSave the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well diggingbusiness accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have anyideas about how this cam be accomplished?Thanks,Laura> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: hghanim@nusacc.org > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA> Originally to: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, > Mr. Jaiteh> You hit it right on the nose.> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It may> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this so> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this> idea.> Habib> -----Original Message-----> From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>> --------------------------------------------------------------------------> --> >> > Dear List Members:> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are> very> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!> > Liz Stewart Fatti> >> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in> Agriculture.> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system. Instead> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,> insects to people and government) better off if this big> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.> May be its one way to start coorporate> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in> this scene.> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will give> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in> a similar case -eggs from England.> Too much to say already!> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.> Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 13:58:59 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu, Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < TFSLBBRY@nusacc.org Laura,The water table is lowest in the foni and parts of Kombo St Mary'sregion. The equipment you use depends solely on how much time and moneyyou have. If time is not of essence , the old fashion way is the cheapestand strongest. The method of digging and concreting each meter withreinforced concrete as you go until you reach the wet area. Then you usethe sump pump to go as deep as possible to get as much water before youdrop the prefabricated molded concrete ring into the bottom to preventcaving during the rainy season.( the best time to dig a well is at theheight of the dry season.I have a fully documented report on this subject. The average villagewomen are the greatest benefactors. They ended giving their husbandscigarette money and buying clothes for their children and themselves alsofrom the EXTRA money they got from my project. Next time you visit TheGambia just ask the women of Yundum and Lamin villages. They always prayfor me and gave me token gifts which I highly appreciated . Of course thefamilies involved always had extra FOOD to share even during the dryseason .The second alternative is the drilling truck (or Hand drilling equipment-half cheaper but a little bit more time than the mechanical one) Youneed casings for these and usually dig deeper for permanent water supply.Yes I have a lot of feasible ideas and you can contact me at 202 289 5511or just email meIt is a very good project but I had to stop because of rampant briberydemands from some of our past, present and/or future governmentparticipants/employees . I did not encourage nor participated in suchcorrupt practices so I packed up and left.This is one of the reasons why so many of us are not interested in goingback. I feel I have contributed to the national development of the Gambiaon that capacity so I do not have any guilt in staying in the USA .Habib Diab Ghanim, SR-----Original Message-----From: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 11:49 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Habib,I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the watertable is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type ofequipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel fartheraway from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In thelower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folkup there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a wellon his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I thinkSave the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well diggingbusiness accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have anyideas about how this cam be accomplished?Thanks,Laura> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: hghanim@nusacc.org > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA> Originally to: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, > Mr. Jaiteh> You hit it right on the nose.> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. Itmay> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in thisso> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this> idea.> Habib> -----Original Message-----> From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------> --> >> > Dear List Members:> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are> very> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!> > Liz Stewart Fatti> >> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in> Agriculture.> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system.Instead> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,> insects to people and government) better off if this big> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.> May be its one way to start coorporate> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in> this scene.> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians willgive> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in> a similar case -eggs from England.> Too much to say already!> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.> Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Aug 1997 14:45:34 -0400From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)Message-ID: < 33EF5DCD.39E42AED@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJust a quick response to Laura's comment regarding oil.In my opinion, oil has never been the necessary cure for a nation'seconomic woes. It certainly has not lived up to its "promise" inNigeria, as well as in other places throughout the world. In oil richNigeria, petroleum prices for motor vehicles are outrageously higherthan in areas of the world that have no oil supplies.Moreover, not only is the fishing industry drastically disturbed, but inthose areas where oil is found on arable land, the agriculture is ruinedas well. This was the case made by the executed Ogoni writer, Ken SaroWiwa in Nigeria. His point was that the traditionally farming andfishing Ogoni people, on whose land oil was found, had their livelihoodruined by the oil extracting process. This being the case, according toSaro Wiwa, the Ogoni people should be compensated in some manner fortheir loss. However, his voice was not a welcome one, and a few cooptedOgoni chiefs, who were personally enriched by individuals within theNigerian government, spoke in favor of the drilling. Money made fromthis venture, never went into the government coffers, but rather wentinto the sizable bank accounts of a few people. (Check an earlierposting in this list, to see Babangida's assets. Rhetorical questions,numbers 1 and 2: 1) How did Babangida amass this type of wealth? 2) Washe an astute business man?)This draws attention to a fairly obvious observation, in that it is notnecessarily the masses who benefit from the discovery of oil. In fact,the local people often suffer. This scheme replicates the Marxistparadigm of the exploitative nature of capitalism at its worst wherebylarger wealthier entities move into a local economy, extract the rawmaterials for a pittance, refine the raw material, and then sell therefined product back to the local economy at super inflated prices.There will obviously be a few well placed individuals who benefit fromthe oil, however it is doubtful whether the larger society will see anysignificant gain.Here one hasn't even considered the possibilities of oil spills, whichwould spell disaster for fishing; as well as for the beaches which fueltourism; and a number of other industries.The idea here, is not to say that oil is necessarily a curse, however itwould be wise to view how the country proceeds with the business ofextracting oil by outlining, at least: 1) what this process can do tolocal economies and the local environment; 2) what are the mechanisms ofpublic accountability for profits and the use of those profits; and 3)how do you maintain a check on the large corporations which ultimatelybenefit from this type of exploitation?MWPLAURA T RADER wrote:> I did not even think of how the noisy drilling and the> explosives would effect the fishing industry. I'm sure there is a> study laying around here somewhere. I'll check into it.------------------------------Date: 11 Aug 1997 19:08:23 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate TalksMessage-ID: < 632942558.360730981@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 05-Aug-97 ***Title: ENVIRONMENT: Lobbying For Wind Energy At Bonn Climate TalksBy Ramesh JauraBONN, Aug 5 (IPS) - Backed by the European Union, the non-profitEuropean Wind Energy Association (EWEA) has come to climate changepolicy talks here to promote a vision of renewable power thatcould help ease the pace of global warming.Delegates from some 140 nations are in Bonn to thrash out a draftagreement to reduce emissions of so-called 'greenhouse gases'. TheEWEA has joined them to spread the message on wind energy throughspecial fora and the distribution of information to the 600 or sodecision makers here.The development of wind energy is one way to mitigate the effectsof global climate change, says the London-based non-governmentalorganisation, a grouping of national affiliated societies,organisations and companies involved in wind energy development.Unlike the fossil fuel burning power stations and ordinaryvehicles targeted here, wind energy produces no carbon dioxide(CO2), a key contributor to global warming, or sulphur dioxide(SO2) or nitrogen oxides (NO), gases that contribute to acid rain.The European Union, which has proposed that developed countriescut their emissions by 15 percent of 1990 levels by the year 2010,has also called for an increase in the proportion of power needsmet by renewable energy sources from four to eight percent by2005. Use of wind energy will play a major part in both achievingthis target and reducing CO2 emissions, says the EWEA.According to the EWEA, the installed wind energy capacity inEurope has increased by about 40 percent a year over the past sixyears. Today wind energy projects across Europe produce enoughelectricity to meet the domestic needs of five million people.By the end of 1996, more than 3,400 megawatts of wind energycapacity had been installed in Europe. But the industry has setitself a target of 40,000 megawatts to be installed by 2010, whichwould provide electricity for about 50 million people.Several major European banks, some 20 European power utilitiesand 60 companies worldwide have already invested in wind energy.The sector is also a job creator. A recent study by the DanishTurbine Manufacturers Association concluded that the Danish windindustry alone employs 8,500 Danes and has created additional4,000 jobs outside Denmark. In fact the Danish wind industry isnow a larger employer than the Danish fishing industry.Total employment in the wind industry in Europe on the whole isestimated to exceed 20,000 jobs.EWEA's world map of country targets anticipates that by the year2000, some 3,000 megawatts will be produced in North America,2,000 MW in Germany, 1,000 MW in Denmark, 750 MW in Spain, 450 MWin the Netherlands, 300 MW in Italy, 240 MW in Greece. India plansto produce 3,000 MW by 2000, Egypt 1,250 MW, China 600 MW andIsrael 200 MW.In some countries wind energy is already competitive with fossiland nuclear power even without accounting for the environmentalbenefits of wind power, claims the EWEA. At the same time windenergy technology continues to improve in ways which reduce costand improve efficiency.A typical wind farm of 20 turbines to meet the electricity needsof between 6,500 and 10,000 households might extend over an areaof one square kilometre.However, unlike other power stations, the wind farm will use onlyone percent of this land area. The remaining land, around thetowers mounting the windmill-type turbines, can be used for otherpurposes, such as farming or left wild as a natural habitat forflora and fauna.When turbines reach the end of their working lives they caneasily be removed and the sites returned to their original use.The scrap value of the turbines will generally pay fordismantling.Some ecologists have expressed concern about the sheer size ofthe giant propeller driven turbines, which can reach dozens ofmetres into the air and to some constitute 'visual pollution' ofbeautiful rural areas. But according to the EWEA, throughsensitive planning and appropriatepublic consultation windenergy projects can form a new and welcome part of thecountryside.The EWEA cites opinion surveys from all over Europe, which showthat most people support wind energy and would like to see more ifit. ''They find wind turbines attractive and interesting,'' itclaims.Besides, wind turbines produce a very low level of noise whencompared with road traffic, trains, aircraft or constructionactivities.To a person standing outside a house closest to a wind farm thesound is likely to be no louder than that from a flowing streamabout 50-100 metres away or from leaves rustling in a gentlebreeze, says the EWEA. (END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/ENVIRONMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 08:40:21 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970812074021.0071d240@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"LIZ wrote:>I'd like to emphasize though, regarding the scenario outside Kairiba Market>described by Torstien, that it is not unique to The Gambia that the rich>coexist with the poor like that. It is everywhere in this world...in Europe,>South America, the USA, and on and on...that those who get very rich don't>want to give up too much to help the poor.>Is it human nature?Liz, the answer is yes. This is a product of modern capitalism (a processwhereby the rich get richer while the poor get poorer) which is created bymankind and cherished by almost every nation today. This brings us to a verycrucial question: did socialism fail ultimately or should it be revisited...???Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 14:20:48 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Something different.Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B051425909860A@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainWhat about some spiritual......something:A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during thesermon. The wife decided to do something about thisand one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every timehe would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in thesermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6 daysand rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband whocame flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with hissermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breathand later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... andwhodied on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wifehit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The ministersaid, "that's right, that's right" and went on with hissermon.The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the ministergot to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after thebirth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husbandagain,but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damnthing in me again, I'll break it off!"Joof.------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 9:37:29 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Joof@winhlp.no, Subject: RE: Something different.Message-ID: < TFSHPURU@nusacc.org Monsieur Joof,Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at thefun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE adviseis unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.Brother Habib-----Original Message-----From: Joof@winhlp.no Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 1997 9:23 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Something different.<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------What about some spiritual......something:A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during thesermon. The wife decided to do something about thisand one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every timehe would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in thesermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6 daysand rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband whocame flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with hissermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breathand later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... andwhodied on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wifehit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The ministersaid, "that's right, that's right" and went on with hissermon.The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the ministergot to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after thebirth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husbandagain,but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damnthing in me again, I'll break it off!"Joof.------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 14:44:58 GMTFrom: EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsMessage-ID: < 199708121444.OAA18774@sv2.sonatel.senet.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 10:46:41 SAST-2Reply-To: nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu Sender: owner-nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu From: "MAMDANI, MAHMOOD, PROF" < mamdani@socsci.uct.ac.za To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENContent-Length: 3895Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want toread.Mamu.Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 10:30:04 +0200Reply-to: nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu From: Sunday Ogunronbi < OgunronbiS@law.unp.ac.za To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsA S S O C I A T I O N O F N I G E R I AN S A B R O A D (ANA)PRESS RELEASEFELA : THE LEGENDLIVES ONThe Association of Nigerians Abroad joinsNigeria in mourning the passingof a true legend and uncompromising defenderof individual freedom - theAfrobeat King Fela Anikulapo Kuti, musician,the people's poet andconscience, and unrelenting thorn on theside of the military oppressorsand their civilian sidekicks. In his death,we celebrate the life of a manwho insisted to the very end on doing it hisown way.Fela did it his own way. There are fewpeople who have passed this way whocan truly say they did it their own way andmarched to the drum beat oftheir own conscience. Fela marched to thedrumbeat of his inner voice, thestern, rugged, sweet rough, guttural voiceof the masquerade who cannot bebought by mere mortals. Fela did it his ownway. Fela had a keen ear forthe dictates of his conscience and he obeyedhis conscience to the letter,preferring to chart his own path, no matterhow solitary, no matter howgrueling. His stand was informed by hisstrong convictions. Such anunshakable faith in his positions drove theintensity and glee with whichhe mercilessly reduced many a detractor to ababbling brook of salty tears.His acid tongue and razor sharp wit weredevastating weapons ofdestruction. There is one point he and hisdetractors (mostly the militaryand their civilian cheerleaders) agreedupon: Fela Anikulapo Kuti did notsuffer fools gladly.In a world of phony people and phony ideals,of short term gains from zeroinvestments, of materialism gone awry, Felastood out as the lone sentinel,solo horn wailing his contempt for thesociety's ways. The permanence ofhis messages is a sad commentary on oursociety; however, if the messageswere to become irrelevant tomorrow, thebeauty and brilliance of his musicand the homegrown poetry of his lyrics wouldstill mesmerize our world.Fela was no angel and it is a measure of hisown honesty that he freelytold the world that he was no angel.However, Fela's message of ruggedindividualism, individual and corporatehonesty (as opposed to hypocrisy)lives on in his music. Even as he takes hisplace in the pantheon ofmusical legends, his words continue to hauntus as they etch themselves inour hearts and conscience. Fela lives on inall of us who were lucky (orunlucky) to have been beneficiaries of thefactory of his piping hot"original yabis". We shall miss Baba.Nigeria, and indeed Africa and the world,has lost a cultural icon and anunwavering spokesman of Nigeria's quest forfreedom andempowerment. May his soul rest in peace withthe spirits of our ancestors.Signed:Usman G. Akano, PresidentIkhide R. Ikheloa, General SecretaryAssociation of Nigerians Abroad (ANA)August 3, 1997Ebrima SallCODESRIABox 3304, DakarTel: +221-259822/23 (work)Fax:+221-241289E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net ----------------------------------------Ebrima SallBox 16011Dakar-FannSenegalTel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net ------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 18:26:10 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970812172654.AAA18446@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Reuel Andrews has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lReuel , please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu We look forward to your contributions.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 13:33:34 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 199708121733.NAA00999@acc226.spelman.edu Greetings:A little known work of Cheikh Anta Diop (especially amongst english speakers)is his unfinished manuscript which was published in french. I believe in 1992.It is called: "Nouvelle Researches Sur La Langue Egyptiens Ancien et lesLangues Negro Africaines". (English translation) "New Researches on theancient egyptian language and the languages of Black Africa."It is a liguistic book which attempts to tie African languagesto the ancient egyptian one. Like Beethoven's unfinished symphony, there aregaps here and there in this work, which clearly indicate the direction theauthor was going in. The wolof, Serer, sarahule, etc... are all featured.Rather than invent a new language as some have prposed, our liguists couldperhaps continue the unfinished project of "The Great African Thinker". Whyreinvent the wheel?Khamitic (ancient egyptian) civilization is our Classical heritage. The keysto unification (nationally, regionally and continentally) will be found there.Unfornately, many African scholars have been mis-guided (schooled) into thinkingthat the study of ancient egypt is outside the scope of African studies. Thanksto the invention of a discipline called, Egyptology, by European scholars likeChampollion!LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 13:50:55 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Addition of another GambianMessage-ID: < TFSKYHYO@nusacc.org Rene Prom wants to be added on our list to get updated on events in theGambiaHis email is rap@cushman.com Please helpHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 21:45:10 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDSMessage-ID: <19970812204555.AAB4158@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 06-Aug-97 ***Title: NIGERIA-HEALTH: Time to Talk About AIDSBy Remi OyoLAGOS, Aug 6 (IPS) -- The public announcement that the famousmusician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti died of the Acquired ImmuneDeficiency Syndrome(AIDS), has lifted the cover on the silencesurrounding the disease in Nigeria, experts here say.''The more we keep issues of AIDS under the cover, the moredifficult it will be dealing with the disease, until it is toolate,'' Eka Esu-Williams, the Resident Advisor of AIDSCAP toldIPS.Esu-Williams said that awareness of the disease in Nigeria hasgrown through the assistance of international donors like AIDSCAP andlocal NGOs working in the country. But, ''there has been resistance inbehavioural change,'' she added.The AIDSCAP Resident Advisor admitted however, that there isstill a high level of cynicism among Nigerians about the disease'sprevalence. According to health authorities, between two to threepercent of the deaths in government hospitals nationwide last yearwere due to AIDS.Denial, Esu-Williams said, often is one way people deal withthe incurable disease. ''I think it is not unusual, it is a formof denial...it is one thing to deal with such denials, it'sanother to deal with the reality of the prevalence of thedisease,'' she said in a telephone interview.AIDSCAP, an affiliate of the United States Agency forInternational Development (USAID), has operated in Nigeria since1992.According to Esu-Williams, the organisation's work in Nigeriahas focused on building local NGOs' capacity in the areas ofawareness and blood screening, and it has started outreachprogrammes to reach high-risk groups. The organisation has spentat least five million U.S. dollars on its programme so far.But Nigeria's former Health Minister, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti,said this week when he announced his brother's (Fela) death that: ''Ibelieve that the government is letting this country down in the fightagainst AIDS''.''The information I have about the AIDS situation in thiscountry since I came back (two weeks ago) is that the government'sefforts to prevent AIDS in our country is most abysmally low,''Ransome-Kuti said. He was health minister for eight years under formerPresident Ibrahim Babangida.Ransome-Kuti also said that the money spent at the federallevel to fight the disease is low. ''Perhaps at the federal level, themoney allocated to fight AIDS is less than 300,000 Naira (about 37,500U.S. dollars) in the budget for a year. It is my belief that thegovernment is depending on donors,'' he said.Ransome-Kuti, now a consultant for the World HealthOrganisation (WHO), said recent statistics available to him showthat whereas 10 cases of AIDS a year were reported at the LagosUniversity Teaching Hospital (LUTH) here about seven years ago,''we now can see up to 300 cases a year in LUTH alone''.Statistics in 1994 showed that about 1.7 million Nigerians hadthe virus which causes AIDS. But the former minister insists that ''wedon't know how many of us have it and we pretend as if we don't haveAIDS in this country''.For a country that sponsored an Organisation of African Unity(OAU) resolution on the disease in 1992, Ransome-Kuti said that he had''not seen any sign that the Head of State of this country (Gen. SaniAbacha) or the minister of health has any interest in fighting thisdeadly disease''.Esu-Williams said Ransome-Kuti's disclosure of the cause ofFela's death was a good example to the public in a country thatstigmatises people with any kind of disease, worse still AIDS.''I think they (Fela's family) have come out in a veryimportant way to show how exceedingly naive it is not to come out andadmit the prevalence of the disease,'' she said. ''People still don'twant to give room or space for the acceptance of people living withAIDS''.Garba Shehu, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors toldIPS in a telephone interview from the northern city of KanoWednesday: ''I think that Fela's family has done a great serviceto this country by disclosing that he died of AIDS''.''It will certainly bring a lot of media spotlight andpublicity and generate more awareness, especially as some peoplestill argue that the disease does not exist here or that it is a'White man's' disease,'' the Guild's President said.''Ironically, Fela himself often argued that AIDS was indeed a'White man's' disease. He thought wrong,'' Shehu said.Nigeria and four other West African countries -- Burkina Faso,Cote D'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo -- account for 15 percent of theprevalence of AIDS in Africa, according to the John HopkinsUniversity Population Service. (end/ips/ro/pm97)Origin: Harare/NIGERIA-HEALTH/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.____________________END____________________________------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 17:20:26 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsMessage-ID: < 199708122120.RAA01615@springbok.spelman.edu Ebrima:Thanks for the info on Fela. His message will certainly live on in thesongs he left behind. Freedom and justice do not come from silent mouths.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Aug 1997 23:20:32 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970812222118.AAB19800@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lRene , please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu We look forward to your contributions.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 07:30:31 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970813063119.AAA4326@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,NARB (National Agriculture Research Board) has been includedon the list with Dr. Alhadji Jeng as contact person.Welcome to the Gambia-l Dr. Jeng, we look forward to yourcontributions.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 08:50:47 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Something different.Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259098621@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie, thanx you for your advise......did not mean to hurt anyone.It was just a joke.Joof.> -----Original Message-----> From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org > Sent: 12. august 1997 16:37> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: Something different.> Monsieur Joof,> Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at> the> fun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE> advise> is unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.> Brother Habib> -----Original Message-----> From: Joof@winhlp.no > Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 1997 9:23 AM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Something different.> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>> ----------------------------------------------------------------------> ----> --> What about some spiritual......something:> A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the> sermon. The wife decided to do something about this> and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every> time> he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the> sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6> days> and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who> came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".> The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his> sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath> and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and> who> died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife> hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The> minister> said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his> sermon.> The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the> minister> got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the> birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband> again,> but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn> thing in me again, I'll break it off!"> Joof.------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 11:08:38 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970813100838.006be2e8@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l>Rene , please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu We look forward to your contributions.>Best regards>Momodou CamaraRENE PROM, welcome home. It's been a long time. I hope you will find yourstay on Gambia-l interesting. Will send you a PM later.Regards,Abdou Oujimai Gibba------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 11:32:27 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970813103227.007254e4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to>read.My condolences....MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE - AMENRegards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 12:26:03 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Afrobeat Lives On & related newsMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259098634@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"My condolences....He was one of the greatest sons of Africa.May his soul rest in peace. Amen> -----Original Message-----> From: EBRIMA SALL [SMTP: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net > Sent: 12. august 1997 16:45> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news> Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 10:46:41 SAST-2> Reply-To: nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu > Sender: owner-nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu > From: "MAMDANI, MAHMOOD, PROF" < mamdani@socsci.uct.ac.za > To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"> < nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu > Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Content-Length: 3895> Miya: Fela is dead. Here is an obituary I thought you may want to> read.> Mamu.> Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 10:30:04 +0200> Reply-to: nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu > From: Sunday Ogunronbi < OgunronbiS@law.unp.ac.za > To: "NUAFRICA: Program of African Studies Mailing List"> < nuafrica@listserv.acns.nwu.edu > Subject: Re: Afrobeat Lives On & related news> A S S O C I A T I O N O F N I G E R I A> N S A B R O A D (ANA)> PRESS RELEASE> FELA : THE LEGEND> LIVES ON> The Association of Nigerians Abroad joins> Nigeria in mourning the passing> of a true legend and uncompromising defender> of individual freedom - the> Afrobeat King Fela Anikulapo Kuti, musician,> the people's poet and> conscience, and unrelenting thorn on the> side of the military oppressors> and their civilian sidekicks. In his death,> we celebrate the life of a man> who insisted to the very end on doing it his> own way.> Fela did it his own way. There are few> people who have passed this way who> can truly say they did it their own way and> marched to the drum beat of> their own conscience. Fela marched to the> drumbeat of his inner voice, the> stern, rugged, sweet rough, guttural voice> of the masquerade who cannot be> bought by mere mortals. Fela did it his own> way. Fela had a keen ear for> the dictates of his conscience and he obeyed> his conscience to the letter,> preferring to chart his own path, no matter> how solitary, no matter how> grueling. His stand was informed by his> strong convictions. Such an> unshakable faith in his positions drove the> intensity and glee with which> he mercilessly reduced many a detractor to a> babbling brook of salty tears.> His acid tongue and razor sharp wit were> devastating weapons of> destruction. There is one point he and his> detractors (mostly the military> and their civilian cheerleaders) agreed> upon: Fela Anikulapo Kuti did not> suffer fools gladly.> In a world of phony people and phony ideals,> of short term gains from zero> investments, of materialism gone awry, Fela> stood out as the lone sentinel,> solo horn wailing his contempt for the> society's ways. The permanence of> his messages is a sad commentary on our> society; however, if the messages> were to become irrelevant tomorrow, the> beauty and brilliance of his music> and the homegrown poetry of his lyrics would> still mesmerize our world.> Fela was no angel and it is a measure of his> own honesty that he freely> told the world that he was no angel.> However, Fela's message of rugged> individualism, individual and corporate> honesty (as opposed to hypocrisy)> lives on in his music. Even as he takes his> place in the pantheon of> musical legends, his words continue to haunt> us as they etch themselves in> our hearts and conscience. Fela lives on in> all of us who were lucky (or> unlucky) to have been beneficiaries of the> factory of his piping hot> "original yabis". We shall miss Baba.> Nigeria, and indeed Africa and the world,> has lost a cultural icon and an> unwavering spokesman of Nigeria's quest for> freedom and> empowerment. May his soul rest in peace with> the spirits of our ancestors.> Signed:> Usman G. Akano, President> Ikhide R. Ikheloa, General Secretary> Association of Nigerians Abroad (ANA)> August 3, 1997> >> Ebrima Sall> CODESRIA> Box 3304, Dakar> Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)> Fax:+221-241289> E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net > ----------------------------------------> Ebrima Sall> Box 16011> Dakar-Fann> Senegal> Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)> E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net ------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 9:51:28 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Joof@winhlp.no, Subject: RE: Something different.Message-ID: < TFSHUOQW@nusacc.org Joof,We all know that you meant no harm but I just wanted to caution you dueto past experiences.Habib-----Original Message-----From: Joof@winhlp.no Sent: Wednesday, August 13, 1997 9:11 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Something different.<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hie, thanx you for your advise......did not mean to hurt anyone.It was just a joke.Joof.> -----Original Message-----> From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org > Sent: 12. august 1997 16:37> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: Something different.> Monsieur Joof,> Religious jokes can be very touchy sometimes .Not everyone laughs at> the> fun part. I learnt that several years ago so my honest and HUMBLE> advise> is unless they are generic and not offensive avoid them.> Brother Habib> -----Original Message-----> From: Joof@winhlp.no > Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 1997 9:23 AM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Something different.> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>> ----------------------------------------------------------------------> ----> --> What about some spiritual......something:> A man who went to church with his wife, always fell asleep during the> sermon. The wife decided to do something about this> and one Sunday took a long hat pin along to poke him with it every> time> he would doze off. As the preacher got to a part in the> sermon where he shouted out "....and who created all there is in 6> days> and rested on the 7th.." she poked her husband who> came flying out of the pew and screamed, "Good God almighty!".> The minister said "That's right, that's right." and went on with his> sermon. The man sat back down, muttering under his breath> and later began to doze off again. When the minister got to ".... and> who> died on the cross to save us from our sins....." the wife> hit him again and he jumped up and shouted, "Jesus Christ". The> minister> said, "that's right, that's right" and went on with his> sermon.> The man sat back down and began to watch his wife and when the> minister> got to " .... and what did Eve say to Adam after the> birth of their second child?" the wife started to poke the husband> again,> but he jumped up and said, "If you stick that damn> thing in me again, I'll break it off!"> Joof.------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 9:56:18 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no, Subject: RE: New memberMessage-ID: < TFSHWFSC@nusacc.org Welcome Rene . I am glad you can now get your info first handRgdsHabib GhanimPs Thanks Momodou Camara and LatJor for the prompt addition.hg-----Original Message-----From: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Sent: Wednesday, August 13, 1997 9:15 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New member<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>---------------------------------------------------------------------------->Rene Prom has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l>Rene , please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu We look forward to your contributions.>Best regards>Momodou CamaraRENE PROM, welcome home. It's been a long time. I hope you will find yourstay on Gambia-l interesting. Will send you a PM later.Regards,Abdou Oujimai Gibba------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 10:57:09 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 970813105558_1185252812@emout14.mail.aol.com Abdou wrote:This is a product of modern capitalism (a processwhereby the rich get richer while the poor get poorer) which is created bymankind and cherished by almost every nation today. This brings us to a verycrucial question: did socialism fail ultimately or should it berevisited...???Regards,::)))Abdou OujimaiAbdou:I agree with you. But the further question is whether socialism could survivein today's world where weapons are so sophisticated. Maybe one of the reasonssocialism failed is because capitalist world powers can afford to put so muchmoney into "defense" budgets whereas socialist regimes had to struggle tokeep up because they put so much more into health, education and welfare.AbdouI agree with you.------------------------------Date: 13 Aug 1997 18:43:54 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst CriticismMessage-ID: < 1279651806.370971035@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 09-Aug-97 ***Title: CLIMATE CHANGE: Climate Talks Enter Final Phase Amidst CriticismBy Ramesh JauraBONN, Aug 7 (IPS) - Five days of talks on new commitments bydeveloped nations to cut emissions of climate-changing gasesclosed here Thursday, leaving observers wondering if a plannedworld wide pact to tackle global warming will be truly effective.The negotiations, joined by some 600 delegates from 140 nations,ended leaving serious doubts about the effectiveness of the accordthat is supposed to emerge from the talks process. Nations meet inKyoto, Japan, in December to sign the finished pact.''We should all be concerned about the slow progress at thismeeting,'' said Michael Zammit Cutajar, Executive Secretary of theUnited Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).''There is only a short time remaining to build the necessarypolitical will for producing an effective agreement in Kyoto,'' headded. The Kyoto ministerial meeting scheduled for early Decemberwill be the third conference of parties to the UNFCCC (COP-III).The draft text of the accord is long and, according to ZammitCutajar, ''many sections still include a variety of negotiatingpositions''. He told IPS he was hopeful that the necessarypolitical will be found at the next round of talks here inOctober.His concerns were shared by environmental activists. Klaus Milkeof the NGO Germanwatch urged German chancellor Helmut Kohl toexercise his plitical influence, in line with the commitment hehad shown at the G-8 (the Group of Seven rich nations, plusRussia) summit in Denver and the special session of the U.N.General Assembly in New York in June.He said there was already talk of U.S. president Bill Clintontravelling to Kyoto. ''It will be in the interests of a solidworld-wide accord if Kohl would, in fact, encourage Clinton tojoin the Kyoto meeting, also signalling his own interest in doingso,'' he told IPS.Greenpeace Intenational's Bill Hare agreed that politicalpressure was required, as ''depressingly little progress'' hadbeen made at the five-day talks of the so-called ad hoc group onthe Berlin mandate (AGBM), set up by COP-I in the German capitaltwo years ago.The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) also criticised negotiatorsat the UNFCCC for ''achieving virtually no progress towardsreaching agreement'' on combating global warming. Both theGreenpeace International and WWF singled out Japan and the U.S. asthose mainly responsible.WWF believes that Japan's ability to host the December climatemeet in Kyoto effectively is ''now in doubt''. Yurika Ayukawa ofWWF Japan expressed dismay at Tokyo's failure to offer anyproposals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.''Empty barrels make the most noise. Japan should come up with aproposal of its own before criticising other countries that havepresented serious proposals,'' Ayukawa said. ''Instead they arestalling the negotiations and diverting attention away from theirinaction by attacking the European Union.''The European Union proposed at an AGBM meeting last March in Bonnthat developed countries should cut their emissions by 15 per centof 1990 levels by the year 2010. This was the first formal -- andunti now the only -- proposal from industrialised countries toinclude a numerical target for a reduction of greenhouse gasemissions.So-called greenhouse gases -- mainly carbon dioxide (CO2), butincluding methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorocarbonslike CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs -- are blamed for potentiallycatastrophic rises in average global temperatures.The EU's proposed targets would initially apply to a basket ofthree gases: CO2, CH4 and N2O, with other gases to be added later.It also suggested setting an interim target of 7.5 per cent by2005.Hare of Greenpeace said Japan was ''sitting on its hands,dithering, procrastinating and delaying''. He urged Japanesepremier Ryutaro Hashimoto to urgently sort out the internaldifferences -- between the powerful Ministry for Trade andIndustry (MITI) and Japan's Environmental Agency -- that havecreated ''this potentially disastrous state''.However, it was not only Japan. ''The country that is principallyto blame for this lack of progress is the United States, whichstill seems to be paralysed by pressure from the fossil fuelindustry at home,'' said Hare.Clinton had repeatedly stated that there was a need to move awayfrom rhetoric and towards real action on the climate changeproblem. But rhetori and no action had characterised the Americannegotiators in Bonn.''The U.S. delegation has been more concerned with creatingloopholes than creating a protocol which will lead to realreductions,'' he added. In addition to providing real leadership,U.S. and Japan should present their reduction targets before tothe next, and last, round of negotiations in October in Bonn, hesaid.Zammit Cutajar welcomed this possibility. However, Clinton hadgiven no commitment to that effect and had only agreed to offerconcrete proposals well in time for an agreement in Kyoto, hesaid.''President Clinton may have vowed to take action during hisspeech at the Earth Summit meeting in June, but you would neverknow it by observing the intransigence of the U.S. this week inBonn,'' said Marylyn McKenzie-Hedger, WWF climate change policydirector.''Is this yet another example of the Clinton Administration'ssaying one thing but doing another?'' she asked. WWF applauds theEU's leadership in the negotiations, but criticises it for notadequately explaining how it would monitor and enforce emissionreductions by its member states.In contrast to the evident widespread dissatisfaction with thefive-day negotiations, AGBM Chairman, Ambassador Raul Estrada-Oyula of Argentina, appeared to be exuding optimism.''We are leaving Bonn today with the various options fullyarticulated and clarified for all to see and understand,'' he toldreporters. ''When we come back for our final session in Octobergovernments will be well positioned to choose amongst them.''Ambassador Estrada-Oyuela's term as chairman expires with end ofthe mandate given at COP-I in Berlin where the internationalcommunity recognised that stronger measures were needed tominimise the risk of climate change.Under the framework convention approved at the Earth Summit inRio de Janeiro in June 1992, developed countries agreed to takemeasures aimed at returning their greenhouse gas emissions to 1990levels by the year 2000.There could be no going back on that commitment, or on the Berlinmandate established to negotiate new developed country commitmentsfor the first decades of the 21st century, said Zammit Cutajar.(END/IPS/RJ/JMP/97)Origin: Amsterdam/CLIMATE CHANGE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 19:04:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708131907.A2211-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Fri, 8 Aug 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Mr. Jaiteh> You hit it right on the nose.> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It may> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this so> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this> idea.> HabibHello Habib,I'm interested in knowing about this could be done. Could you please expand??Thanks,Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:36:23 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < 19970814043624.6291.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainfolks,The article below also appeared on the Aug. 13th issue of the Japantimes; under the heading...."New data shuffles genetic pecking order".Later....Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.Are Africans naturally superior?By GWYNNE DYER"If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost allhuman genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,geneticist, Yale University.WE ARE SEEING it now at the World Athletic Championships in Athens,where over half the winners are black although people of Africandescent are only ten percent of the world's population.We've seen it for years in the black domination of professionalsports from boxing to basketball. And we are starting to see it notjust in the physical domain, but the intellectual as well.In the United States, home of one of the biggest black populationsoutside Africa, it is customary to lament the poor academicachievement of the African-Americans. Liberals blame it on poverty andthe psychological heritage of slavery, while closet racists producebooks like Richard Herrnstein and Charle Murray's 1994 tome THE BELLCURVE, proposing a hierarchy of intelligence with East Asians at thetop, whites in the middle,and Africans firmly at the bottom.In Britain, however, there is both an Afro-Carribean population andsignificant numbers of immigrants who have arrived directly fromAfrica. And while young West Indian males conform to the North Americanpattern and do significantly less well than whites in British schools,black Africans outperform both the whites and every other immigrantgroup.Given Africa's dreadful history over the past few centuries-slavery,colonialism, and post-colonial tyranny and poverty - there is adelicious irony in the notion that black Africans may actually turn outto be physically AND intellectually superior to everybody else:faster, stronger, and cleverer too. But in reality, it's probably a bitmore complicated than that.Never mind constrcucting hierarchies in which the various "races"of mankind are ranked in physiological or intellectual pecking orders.Consider instead the recent work of Professor Kenneth Kidd of YaleUniversity, who studies the "variability" of the genetic heritage ofvarious ethnic groups.Kidd's team has been taking DNA samples of a large number ofindividuals in various African tribes, and seeing how much variationthere is between individuals in aech tribe. It turns out to be huge:in one group of a tribe of Pygmies in Zaire, he found nine differentvariants in single stretch of DNA.In samples taken from hundreds of people in every other part of theworld, there were only six variants - all of which the Pygmies hadtoo. Other stretches of DNA yielded similar results: there is far widervariation in the gene pool of this small band of Pygmies than in amongall the billions of non-Africans in the world.OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results."In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you wantto call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of theworld put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it meanfor the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, inschools, or anywhere else?The "why" is quite simple. Modern human beings evolved in Africaaround 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa forthe first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal ofgenetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the peoplewho settled the rest of the world.The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and therehas not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation tooccur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour. Itis Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So howdoes that translate into black domination of athletics for example?The wider range of genetic variation among Africans does not mean thattheuy are all super-heroes, in athletics or anything else. It means thatthere are likely to be more Africans at the extremes of performance,both physically and intellectually. Just as the tallest and the shortestgroups of human beings are both Africans (the Tutsis and the Pygmies),so it is likely that the fastest and the slowest, the strongest and theweakest, will all be African.And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but theBritish statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is thatAfro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture withlow academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, whilechildren of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively higheconomic status will do very well.Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on theother hand, are very real.(Dyer is a London-based independent journalist and historian whosecolumns appear on 35 countries).______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 01:44:49 -0700From: Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: Gambia-l List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Posting from Amy AidaraMessage-ID: < 33F2C580.6454264F@cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitReceived: (qmail 29495 invoked by uid 0); 14 Aug 1997 04:37:42 -0000Message-ID: < 19970814043742.29494.qmail@hotmail.com Received: from 202.190.191.74 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:37:42 PDTX-Originating-IP: [202.190.191.74]From: "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com To: gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Content-Type: text/plainDate: Wed, 13 Aug 1997 21:37:42 PDTASSALAMU ALAIKUMhello, friend.I was reading the la la la letter when i decided to answer you.I wasvery suprised when I read that yaya jammeh is stealing the gambianmoney. Why can't you give him his chance. I really don't know what doyou want. For thirty years jawara were stealing money, and he neverdoanything. But since yaya is trying to do something peopleare trying to criticise. Or do you like the gambia to be as usual.my name is amy . Iam a student in iiu at malaysia. And I am wiatingfor my answer as soon as possible.Yoursamy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 09:23:13 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: farmersMessage-ID: < 41FF36E02C1@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello,due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..Iam sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if thishas already been discussed.We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have beentwo days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? Ihope I heard wrong!?).If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmentalemergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds andfertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay andsurvive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from year to year from selling their yearlypeanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (dependingof family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do ifthey get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid acatastrophy?RegardsHeidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 03:35:44 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Yaya JammehMessage-ID: < 9708140735.AA33272@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAmy wrote:> ASSALAMU ALAIKUM> hello, friend.> I was reading the la la la letter when i decided to answer you.I was> very suprised when I read that yaya jammeh is stealing the gambian> money. Why can't you give him his chance. I really don't know what do> you want. For thirty years jawara were stealing money, and he neverdo> anything. But since yaya is trying to do something people> are trying to criticise. Or do you like the gambia to be as usual.> my name is amy . Iam a student in iiu at malaysia. And I am wiating> for my answer as soon as possible.> Yours> amyThank you, Amy, for the good inquiry you mentioned above. As a student, Ialso always come across questions and puzzles as yours. In some cases,while we know the truth and answer to such questions, we are made to feelobliged to face the other way. I hope that my analysis will not implicateany members of the list as I speak for no one other than myself.The era of Jawara was another generation of its own. We have lived theyears and learned our mistakes. Jawara enabled many, a Gambian, to walkwith their eyes open. The openess of corruption, coupled with bribery andextortion, found its way to the hearts of many government workers. It wasnot unusual to say, for example, that a mere office secretary can own amercedes and a 500,000 dalasi ($50,000 US$)"mansion-like" domicile. Thiswas obvious not only in the customs and income tax divisions but throughout the different departments. In short, CORRUPTION was as bright asdaylight.The downfall of Jawara, however, brought with it a new breed of what Ishall call "a new" society. Here, one can find the people who were eithercritical or part of the "old" regime. This is the group that I believewill call "a spade a spade", if you know what I mean. The people in thisgroup have either transceneded from corruption or have always understoodthe process to corruption.They have a thorough knowledge of when agovernemet is not rolling the ball in the right direction. Any Democraticcountry has such people. In the US, it is the Repulican majority-without-Republican president who have to battle president Bill Clinton overalleagtions of sexual misconduct, bribery,...etc. In Britain, the downfallof John Major was a victory for the left-wing party that had struggled foryears. These are big "democratic" countries that regard the "right tovote" as one of the highest of the laws.While your tone sounds like you are acquainted to the Jammeh regime, myimpression is that you are probably familiar with the Jawara regime also.As such, I like to know how you feel about the accusations you mentionedsince there is no "proven" proof. The need for people to oppose, denounce,challenge and accept an individual cannot be one fold, however. There arethose whooppose for "personal" reasons and those who disagree with a "government'sidea" and has no other way of showing it other than denunciation. While Ilike to consider myself a non-politician, I seem to regard the opposers,with sympathy, as a highly "informed" group of people who can find thewrongs of a government.There is not a 100% efficiency in anything that a human does. Jammeh, likemany of us, is not perfect, and he's subject to mistakes in his "rookie"years. Many believe that he's done many things that may have been a moralset-back for his organisation. Questions about missing millions, forexample, has been voiced before and then kept aside. Other "allegations"of cruelty has also surfaced and resurfaced. All these allegations andaccusations are made by those people whom I mentioned earlier as the"informed group". The people in this group do not believethe"just-accept-it" nature of the government.I do agree, strongly, that the best government is the one with thestrongest oppsition. The days of "total" ignorance is dying slowly in theGambia. People are also aware of the things that go on both in thegovernment and business level. The choice of voicing their opinions inpublic should be a fundamental human right. I believe that by disagreeingand opposing a government's idea, one is making sure that the governmentis NOT just making plans without thinking. We must accept those whoopposeus, for that is the only way we can "play" better. If the president didnot have "opposers", then we are set back to the "jawara" era of"dictatorship".In conclusion, I would to say that rumours are not always untrue. If thereare accusations, then let the "accused" proof otherwise. Without that,people will have to say whatever they want. The philosophy is simple. Wecannot condemed the idea of opposition without sacrificing dignity andhuman "uncertainty". The people have been taken for "a ride" once, andnow, they have seen the way. "Total" democracy is what gave the peopleuncertain feelings about the government and the people. The freedom tochoose is one of the best freedom rights you can have. When there iswrong, we need to correct it. Let HIM(Jammeh), play his cards right orthere is no telling what people are going to say.....and what is going tohappen.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================================================================================================P.SBTW, Amy, are you a member of Gambia-l? I must have missed yourintroduction. I was just wondering if you are a Gambian and doing Islamicstudies in Malaysia.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 13:07:28 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: farmersMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010D9@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePlease can our friends in The Gambia answer something on this question.How is the weather, the rain situation this year ? I=B4m comming innovember, what will I expect to find. ? Some days ago there werequestions and answers on pumps, irrigation etc. Many of the danishprojects in Africa and Asia is based on irrigation. We are famous onpumps and they are now invented so they can run on solarcells. And Iunderstand that the farmers all over are happy. But traditionel wells =isalso ok. I have one myself situated near Kerewan outside Lamin =directionthe River. Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> From: Heidi Skramstad[SMTP: heidis@amadeus.cmi.no > Sent: 14. August 1997 11.23> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: farmers>=20> Hello,=20> due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I => am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this => has already been discussed.=20>=20> We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been=20> two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,=20> probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I => hope I heard wrong!?).>=20> If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental => emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and=20> fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and=20> survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from> year to year from selling their yearly=20> peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending => of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do =if>=20> they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?=20>=20> Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a => catastrophy?>=20>=20> Regards>=20> Heidi Skramstad =20>=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 20:59:14 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: farmersMessage-ID: < 199708141155.UAA24576@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Will our colleagues in The Gambia provide us with more information? Ifthe situation is as bad as Heidi said, then that is indeed unfortunate.We consume because we produce something, without which consumptionwill have to fall!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 16:58:39 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian Women: SOCIAL REORIENTATIONMessage-ID: < 33F31D1F.614A@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPage 8 FOROYAA 31 July-7August,1997SOCIAL REORIENTATION IN THE COUNTRYSIDEVillage Women Educate Each Other On Teenage Pregenancy And EarlyMarriagesA delightful revolution is taking place in the countryside in The Gambia- a revolution which is widenig the intellectual horizons of the peasantwomen beyond the frontiers of their villages and districts. What iscurrently happening in the countryside in the domain of entertainmentand education is destroying the myth, indeed a certain dogmatism, aboutdrama/theatre.It is a widely held view that drama and its performance are better doneby a literate person - somebody who has probably studied drama andliterature. Well, that seems to be a fallacy from the point of thepeasant women of Sutukoba. who are not only capable of acting out playsbut are equally capable of convincing and verbalising them making itpossible for others to learn and ultimately sketch them.On the 23 July 1997, I witnessed two plays staged by the women ofSutukoba on two fundamental themes of actuality: "teenage pregnancy" and"early marriage". I could not only hardly believe what I saw nor could Ibelieve what I heard being said, Tile profundity of the thoughtsinvested into the play were such that one would have doubted if one wastold that the plays, from their inception to their being staged forpublic consumption, were thought out and sketched by illiterate peasantwomen, who were both the authors and the actresses of the said plays, aswell as the choreographers. And the choreography was so sensitive toboth the social and physical environments that it was hilarious. Theywere aesthetically beautiful to the eye and glorifying to the ear.As regards teenage pregnancy, the protagonists of the play contendedthat the two most important causes of the social ill in question are (a)the liberality of parents with their adolescent daughters and (b) theimmaturity and naivety of teenage girls in following young men into thebossoms of the hideouts of their back yards, where they spend almostevery night drinking Chinese Green tea. This particular play depictsthe plight of an adolescent girl who had fallen victim of the socialvice under consideration. The girl was so young that when she becamepregnant and it was time for her to have the child, a caesarianoperation had to be performed on her resulting to saving her life to thedetriment of that of the child.The moral of the play is that the liberalism of parents with theirdaughters should be tempered with the control of the teenage girls andthat family life education should also form part of the curriculum forsuch girls. The main protagonist of the play also contended one shouldbegin to bear children only when one is a fully fledged grown up andthat one is both biologically and socially ready for it.With regard to early marriage, it was imputed to parents' 'insatiable'avidity for money and other material things. In the particular case inpoint the parents were offered over D20,000 to obtain their consent formarriage with their teenage daughter. The marriage was eventuallycontracted against warnings issued by one of the protagonists of theplay that receiving such money for marriage was tantamount to sellingone's daughter', that the consequences of such a contracted marriagecould be disastrous where it could not work. Another protagonistproferred that early marriage is one of the social evils responsible forteenage pregnancy, as well as enslaving young girls to household choresin the situation of marriage.What the second play purported to do was to depict the precarious lifeof a fourteen year old girl whose hand was given in marriage to a youngman who had accumulated a lot of money while working in the UnitedStates. The play depicts quite clearly that the teenage girl was madeto marry the young man not so much for the love, if any, she had for himasfor the amount of money given to the parents by him to buy theirconsent and to drown their daughter into a financial dupery.When Amie was finally wedded to the husband and was taken to his home,she came face to face with the stack reality that she has vet to learnto run a marital house in the hard way. that she had to learn poundcoos, cook it the same day and also do laundry all simultaneously on thesame day. Faced with this tedious and daunting work Amie implored invain her relatives to send her some of her young sisters and cousins tohelp her perform the arduous tasks. All she ended up doing was to cry,particularly given also that she has become pregnant in the process, indeed an unwanted pregnancy! What she wanted and did struggle for was toget out of such a marriage in order to regain, her freedom.Both plays ended in songs the lyrics of which are an admonition toparents against bargaining their teenage daughters into marriage formoney and other material things contrary to the wishes and likes oftheir daughters who are still under age.It is a real joy to see the plays being acted, particularly in thesocial circumstances of a peasant community where people areincreasingly becoming aware of such social ailments.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:34:47 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970814123447.00735a10@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">From the Japan Times article by GWYNNE DYER...>> [In Britain], black Africans outperform both the whites and every other>> immigrant group.It's a pity that this fact would certainly not be mentioned in the New YorkTimes or your local 6 O'Clock news in the US. I discovered this fact, notfrom the media, but from friends and family studying in the UK.I also understand that, according to US State Department statistics,Africans proportionally attain the highest academic degrees than any otherimmigrant group in the USA.Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should beknown of Africans in the USA, given- Francis------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:41:43 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970814124143.0073cff8@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Sorry, hit the send command key-stroke prematurely. The last sentence thereshould have read...> Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be> known of Africans in the USA, given its irrational racial and socialpolitics.- Francis------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 12:34:27 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BCA8F2.9AECE660@dilo.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA8F2.9AF48780"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA8F2.9AF48780Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJainaba!Thanks for that forward and keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!----------From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP: jai_diallo@hotmail.com Sent: 14 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 7:36To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)folks,The article below also appeared on the Aug. 13th issue of the Japan=20times; under the heading...."New data shuffles genetic pecking order".Later....Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.Are Africans naturally superior?By GWYNNE DYER=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 13:26:01 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970814132601.0073d8bc@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Just to clarify, my purpose was NOT to claim African superiority in anywaywhatever. I simply mean to lament over a case where credit is long andseriously overdue. Besides, I think the world at large could benefit fromthe knowledge that poverty does not necessarily stifle academic achievement.Cautiously & sincerely yours,FrancisMy previous message in its entirety:>>From the Japan Times article by GWYNNE DYER...>> [In Britain], black Africans outperform both the whites and every other>> immigrant group.> It's a pity that this fact would certainly not be mentioned in the New York> Times or your local 6 O'Clock news in the US. I discovered this fact, not> from the media, but from friends and family studying in the UK.> I also understand that, according to US State Department statistics,> Africans proportionally attain the highest academic degrees than any other> immigrant group in the USA.> Not trying to belabor the point but I think these are facts that should be> known of Africans in the USA, given its irrational racial and social> politics.> - Francis------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 14:42:21 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)Message-ID: < 7D2FC34380@owl.forestry.uga.edu Francis,In the 7 March 1997 issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education thereis an article on perceptions of black athletes in the US. I justread the article (not 10 minutes ago during dinner!) and I will tryto find the web site of the periodical so I can post it on this List.It was extremely interesting but I don't believe it will ever bewidely discussed in the US. In a land of flagrant racism andresulting violence folks are hush hush about the injustices theyperform by hyping up black americans as athleltes and notintellectuals.The article was a book review of sorts. Dr John Hoberman ofUniversity of Texas recently published a book called "Darwin'sAthletes: How Sports Have Damaged Black America and Preserved theMyth of Race." Has anyone read it? Hoberman claimes that combinedwith the commercialism and almost god like reverance we lend tosports worshipping in the US, an image of performance in sports hasbeen impressed upon the black youth in the country. He claims (Ican't agree fully with this) that sports have drawn younger folks outof the classroom and onto the sports field. He feels that there ismore influence to use raw strength and talent than there is to useintellect and knowledge (as a former teacher of biology, I do agreewith this).There were so many facets of this article, I couldn't even begin torelate the gist of them. As I have mentioned I will try to find away to post this article. I will share one quote of the articlebecause it moved me close to tears but closer to anger.A black columnist was reviewing the book in the "St. PetersburgTimes." He commented that he had recently attended a football gamebetween his alma mater mostly black high school against an almost allwhite high school. His team won the game. Here's what followed:"After the game, the columnist over heard one black student shout to awhite student, 'Y'all may have the brains, but we won the game!''That's poetry,' Dr. Hoberman says after reading aloud the quote, hisvoice rising. 'That's the sort of stuff that should make any parentjust sick, any educator just sick. If that kid says it, there aremillions of kids who think it, and that is a tragedy that should makeeverybody angry.'"There you have it. Not much related to the Gambia but there none theless.Have a nice evening,Laura------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Aug 1997 21:46:53 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970814204752.AAA17536@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Ron Matheson has been added to the list. Welcome tothe Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 01:04:57 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)Message-ID: <01BCA917.85F81020@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA917.860137E0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA917.860137E0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTahnks Laura and keep up the good work down!Regards Basss!----------From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: 14 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:42To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd) (Oops!)Francis,In the 7 March 1997 issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education there=20is an article on perceptions of black athletes in the US. I just=20read the article (not 10 minutes ago during dinner!) and I will try=20to find the web site of the periodical so I can post it on this List.=20It was extremely interesting but I don't believe it will ever be=20widely discussed in the US. In a land of flagrant racism and=20resulting violence folks are hush hush about the injustices they=20perform by hyping up black americans as athleltes and not=20intellectuals. =20The article was a book review of sorts. Dr John Hoberman of=20University of Texas recently published a book called "Darwin's=20Athletes: How Sports Have Damaged Black America and Preserved the=20Myth of Race." Has anyone read it? Hoberman claimes that combined=20with the commercialism and almost god like reverance we lend to=20sports worshipping in the US, an image of performance in sports has=20been impressed upon the black youth in the country. He claims (I=20can't agree fully with this) that sports have drawn younger folks out=20of the classroom and onto the sports field. He feels that there is=20more influence to use raw strength and talent than there is to use=20intellect and knowledge (as a former teacher of biology, I do agree=20with this). =20There were so many facets of this article, I couldn't even begin to=20relate the gist of them. As I have mentioned I will try to find a=20way to post this article. I will share one quote of the article=20because it moved me close to tears but closer to anger.A black columnist was reviewing the book in the "St. Petersburg=20Times." He commented that he had recently attended a football game=20between his alma mater mostly black high school against an almost all=20white high school. His team won the game. Here's what followed:"After the game, the columnist over heard one black student shout to a=20white student, 'Y'all may have the brains, but we won the game!''That's poetry,' Dr. Hoberman says after reading aloud the quote, his=20voice rising. 'That's the sort of stuff that should make any parent=20just sick, any educator just sick. If that kid says it, there are=20millions of kids who think it, and that is a tragedy that should make=20everybody angry.'"There you have it. Not much related to the Gambia but there none the=20less.Have a nice evening,Laura------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 00:48:13 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < 9708150448.AA73110@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJainaba, thanks for the article. I couldn't help commenting as Iread it. Any misundertsanding of my comments is not intentional.Jainaba Diallo, you wrote:> Are Africans naturally superior?> By GWYNNE DYER> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all> human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,> geneticist, Yale University.....> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.> "In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want> to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of the> world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it mean> for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in> schools, or anywhere else?Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this wholegenetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"world really see in Africans. It would seem that genetic variation couldalso expain why tribes are so dispersedly against one another, Why thereis hunger, famine and starvation reaping virtually the entire Africancontinent, why there is chaos, conflicts and cruelty, and why there is theneed for an outright"good" leadership. I think we should ask: Is this notan overwhelmingly biased report?> The "why" is quite simple. Modern human>beings evolved in Africa> around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for> the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of> genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people> who settled the rest of the world.> The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there> has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to> occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour. It> is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So how> does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?Here is a theory that has two mystical meanings. Does it mean that the"pure" africans' genetic variety , since they never moved, remainedentirely the same? And what does it mean "superficial" when it is referingto changes that might have actually taken place. Skin colour, for example,can be seen in many non-African countries. The "white" people and theArabs seem to dominate economically though. It is because they had lessgenetic variety, hence they had a "purer intellectual logic"? At leastthat is what seemed to be implied here. So, is genetic variation good orbad in this regard?And Who is the fastest and who is the slowest? We will seem divided whenthis answer was to be unfolded. This genetic variation thing can head intoshallow waters if followed. Is is not trying to seperate us, even more, byclassifying us as "winners" and "losers"? How can one tribe be inferior toanother in the same area? Is this not what tribalism is all about?> And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the> British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that> Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with> low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while> children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high> economic status will do very well.Now, is this not another turn-around? I thought Afro-Carribean studentswould have a less-genetic change since they are in a differentenvironment. I wonder how a report on the US would academically classifythe African immigrants and the African-Americans. Would this not create amore vivid dividedness between the two? No wonder the US is silent on thisissue!> Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the> other hand, are very real.This is what I'm talking about. Genetic pecking orders defies everythingthe real world is all about. Economic power!Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 01:03:37 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?Message-ID: < 970815010336_-1202799642@emout03.mail.aol.com Tombong & others:What, if anything, has been done regarding allegations that military andintelligence agents tortured Yusupha Cham and other members of UDP forexercising their constitutional right? I assume we will get more than agovernment statement expressing commitment to democracy, respect for humanrights, etc. from the regime or its mouthpieces.I must say I was utterly disgusted, to say the least, when I watched a videoshowing the group with unrefutable evidence of torture. I am eagerlyawaiting a response before saying more.(Not in a mood to say "salaam")Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:33:55 -0200 (GMT)From: Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 < asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Self IntroductionMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970815122513.24956A-100000@vkol.pspt.fi MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAm a Gambian studying in Finland at the School of Business andAdministration, Varkaus. Back home I have been working in the Gambianational Army for five years as a training wing Instructor. Most peopleback knows me as ex cpl Sanyang.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:19:52 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Self IntroductionMessage-ID: <19970815112056.AAA19656@LOCALNAME>Welcome on board the Gambian electronic Bantaba (Pencha bi) Mr.Sanyang. Just feel at home.Momodou CamaraOn 15 Aug 97 at 12:33, Abdoulie Sanyang IBS96 wrote:> Am a Gambian studying in Finland at the School of Business and> Administration, Varkaus. Back home I have been working in the Gambia> national Army for five years as a training wing Instructor. Most> people back knows me as ex cpl Sanyang.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:31:59 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. LeoneMessage-ID: <19970815123304.AAA20746@LOCALNAME>Nigeria to Stop Oil Export to S. LeoneLAGOS, August 12 (Xinhua) -- The Nigeria government hasordered its businessman to stop exporting petroleum products toSierra Leone.A release of the Petroleum Pipelines Marketing Company saidtoday that the order is sequel to the economic sanctions againstSierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), the Nigeria television authority reported.ECOWAS announced full-scale economic embargo and sanctionsagainst the troubled country shortly after the military juntasaid at the end of July that it would stay in power until theyear 2001.The release also dissociated the company from the reporteddischarge of petroleum products in Sierra Leone by a vesselrelated to it.It stated that an area manager of the company had beenblacklisted by the federal government.Meanwhile, a British Broadcasting Company report said the fuelcrisis in Sierra Leone led to the death of two men this morning in thecapital Freetown.A 25-year-old motor mechanical attached to a gas station inthe east of the capital was shot in the stomach when he wasasking for payment for some five gallons of petrol ordered by aman in military camouflage and armed with an automatic assaultrifle.The motor mechanical was rushed to a nearby hospital and wasannounced dead on arrival. The armed man was also killed later.Enditem- provided by infoPool News Service -- Copyright + XINHUA News Agency - all rights reserved -------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:34:02 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona CrisisMessage-ID: <19970815123507.AAA27416@LOCALNAME>Nigeria Restates Position on S. Leona CrisisLAGOS, August 13 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria has reiterated itsdetermination to restore Sierra Leone's civilian government ledby President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah ousted in the May 25 coup, saying thecommitment was "unshakable".The position of the Nigerian government on the currentsituation in Sierra Leone was predicated on its concern for peace andstability in the west African sub-region, said Chief Mike Onoja,director general of the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.According to him, the crisis in the troubled country, if notcarefully managed, could jeopardize Nigeria's efforts inestablishing peace and stability in west Africa.The official, who described the coup as uncalled for, said theactions of the elements in Sierra Leone was characterized by lootingand wanton destruction of lives and property.It was especially so when coup soldiers invited the rebelRevolutionary United Front personnel, numbering thousands, out oftheir forest positions into the center of Freetown, capital of thecountry.The group of fighters now "virtually overwhelmed the SierraLeone armed forces", he said, adding that soldiers and the rebelfighters had "systematically vandalized" Freetown and itsenvirons.The situation is worsening in Sierra Leone with tightenedeconomic sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of WestAfrican States (ECOWAS) after the military in power said it would notstep down until the year 2001.As reported diplomatic moves are underway to resume talksbetween the junta and ECOWAS for peaceful settlement of thecrisis, the Nigerian government on Tuesday ordered a ban onexporting petroleum products to the beleaguered country. Enditem--- provided by infoPool News Service -- Copyright + XINHUA News Agency - all rights reserved -*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10380 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:34:54

Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 9:14:10 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: farmers

Message-ID: <





Mr. Nordam,

The weather patterns in the whole world are changing to extremes and for

The Gambia it does not seem encouraging BUT the Almighty creator has

given us underground water . Let us make use of it instead of just

waiting for the rain. I have been advocating water wells( not reinventing

the idea just giving more emphasis to it) for a long time and I hope the

farmers will eventually get to that approach of course with some

financial help or self help initiatives.

Habib Diab Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 14, 1997 1:18 PM

To:

Subject: RE: farmers



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Please can our friends in The Gambia answer something on this question.

How is the weather, the rain situation this year ? I_m comming in

november, what will I expect to find. ? Some days ago there were

questions and answers on pumps, irrigation etc. Many of the danish

projects in Africa and Asia is based on irrigation. We are famous on

pumps and they are now invented so they can run on solarcells. And I

understand that the farmers all over are happy. But traditionel wells is

also ok. I have one myself situated near Kerewan outside Lamin direction

the River. Asbj_rn Nordam



> ----------

> From: Heidi Skramstad[SMTP:

> Sent: 14. August 1997 11.23

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: farmers

>

> Hello,

> due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I

> am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this

> has already been discussed.

>

> We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been

> two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,

> probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I

> hope I heard wrong!?).

>

> If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental

> emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and

> fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and

> survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from

> year to year from selling their yearly

> peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending

> of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do if

>

> they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?

>

> Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a

> catastrophy?

>

>

> Regards

>

> Heidi Skramstad

>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 9:15:45 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Cc:

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

Message-ID: <





Ancha

I am forwarding a reply I emailed to Laura last week

If you have any more specific questions -shoot them

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 2:12 PM

To:

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



Laura,

The water table is lowest in the foni and parts of Kombo St Mary's

region. The equipment you use depends solely on how much time and money





you have. If time is not of essence , the old fashion way is the cheapest





and strongest. The method of digging and concreting each meter with

reinforced concrete as you go until you reach the wet area. Then you use





the sump pump to go as deep as possible to get as much water before you





drop the prefabricated molded concrete ring into the bottom to prevent

caving during the rainy season.( the best time to dig a well is at the

height of the dry season.

I have a fully documented report on this subject. The average village

women are the greatest benefactors. They ended giving their husbands

cigarette money and buying clothes for their children and themselves also





from the EXTRA money they got from my project. Next time you visit The

Gambia just ask the women of Yundum and Lamin villages. They always pray





for me and gave me token gifts which I highly appreciated . Of course the





families involved always had extra FOOD to share even during the dry

season .

The second alternative is the drilling truck (or Hand drilling equipment





-half cheaper but a little bit more time than the mechanical one) You

need casings for these and usually dig deeper for permanent water supply.

Yes I have a lot of feasible ideas and you can contact me at 202 289 5511





or just email me

It is a very good project but I had to stop because of rampant bribery

demands from some of our past, present and/or future government

participants/employees . I did not encourage nor participated in such

corrupt practices so I packed up and left.

This is one of the reasons why so many of us are not interested in going





back. I feel I have contributed to the national development of the Gambia





on that capacity so I do not have any guilt in staying in the USA .

Habib Diab Ghanim, SR

-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 11:49 AM

To:

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--



Habib,

I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the water

table is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type of

equipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel farther

away from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In the

lower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150

american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folk

up there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a well

on his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I think

Save the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well digging

business accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have any

ideas about how this cam be accomplished?



Thanks,

Laura

















> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500

> Send reply to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

> Originally to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu



>

> Mr. Jaiteh

> You hit it right on the nose.

> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint

> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I











> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.

> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get











> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It





may

> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops











> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this





so

> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this











> idea.

> Habib

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM

> To:

> Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

>

-------------------------------------------------------------------------





-







> --

> >

> > Dear List Members:

>

> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are











> very

> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?

> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!

> > Liz Stewart Fatti

> >

> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will

> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in

> Agriculture.

>

> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we

> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find

> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no

> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.

>

> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are

> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and

> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.

> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.

>

> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly

> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to

> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's

> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than

> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is

> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The

> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the

> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.

>

> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early

> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That

> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our

> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.

>

> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of

> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start

> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful

> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is

> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community

> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system.

Instead

> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use

> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental

> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.

>

> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because

> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.

> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient

> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place

> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,

> insects to people and government) better off if this big

> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the

> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce

> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces

> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.

> May be its one way to start coorporate

> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in

> this scene.

>

> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do

> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the

> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even

> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;

> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in

> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will

give

> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because

> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of

> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the

> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.

>

>

> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve

> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating

> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from

> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it

> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies

> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.

> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that

> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in

> a similar case -eggs from England.

>

> Too much to say already!

>

> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

>

>

>











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 07:49:59 PDT

From: "alpha umar jallow" <

To:

Subject: Self-introduction

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse

Santa-Su, URD.

I am happy to join the list and all friends.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 10:57:01 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Self-introduction

Message-ID: <





Welcome Alpha

Question?

Can you send email from Basse or do they need to get clearance from

Banjul .Just curious

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 10:50 AM

To:

Subject: Self-introduction



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse

Santa-Su, URD.

I am happy to join the list and all friends.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:24:17 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Self-introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Welcome to GL!



Moe S. Jallow





> My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse

> Santa-Su, URD.

> I am happy to join the list and all friends.

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 08:49:13 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <

(jgr@commit.gm)





Genetics is a flammable material to discuss, but here's my comment:



>>> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all

>> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.

>Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole

>genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"



I have read this statement before (not from Prof. Kidd, I thnk) and I believe

you put the finger on the point when you say that "it is not the way "other"

word sees it". I believe the argument was used (subconcously racist) to

describe the fact that ANY small group of humans will contain almost all

genetic variance (just like you by taking any "variant" of a dog may, in a

few hundred year by selective breeding have created a wolf). The reason

why Africans were used in the example is that non-Africans tend to see

Africans as _one_ group, and far removed genetically from them.

In the original example I saw, the specific group mentioned was a small

African tribe (I believe the Kree or something in southern Africa) where

about 50% has a genetic disorder (the Lobster Claw syndrome) which

means that they only have two toes (the four smaller ones are grown

together). This group only, according to the book which I believe was written

by Stephen Gould then contains >90% of all human genes...



Certainly it is to be expected that as large a group as all Africans (not

a "genetic" group at all, I'd say), will contain not only "almost all" but

indeed ALL of human variation.



Joern





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:38:24 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)







Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.



-------------------------------------

* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *

(By Pap Saine.)



According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General of

Customs now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of The

Gambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years. He

was appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997

when he became advisor.

In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of the

Gambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.

He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University in

Washington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked as

Charge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 to

August 1996.

Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from August

1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,

deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries and

training with his present salary level prior to his statutory retirement.

----------------------------------------



Any spelling errors are all mine.



Regards,

Torstein

Commit







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:33:41 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Roll over and play dead...humor

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Habib, tell me if this is not funny....

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Four men were bragging about how smart their dogs are. The first man was

an Engineer, the second man was an Accountant, the third man was a Chemist,

the fourth was a Government Worker.



To show off, the Engineer called to his dog. "T-square, do your stuff."

T-square trotted over to a desk, took out some paper and a pen and promptly

drew a circle, a square and a triangle. Everyone agreed that was pretty

smart.



But the Accountant said his dog could do better. He called his dog and

said, "Slide Rule, do your stuff." Slide Rule went out into the kitchen

and returned with a dozen cookies. He divided them into 4 equal piles of 3

cookies each. Everyone agreed that was good.



But the Chemist said his dog could do better. He called his dog and said,

"Measure, do your stuff." Measure got up, walked over to the fridge, took

out a quart of milk, got a 10 ounce glass from the cupboard and poured

exactly 8 ounces without spilling a drop. Everyone agreed that was good.



The the three men turned to the Government Worker and said, "What

can your dog do?"



The Government Worker called to his dog and said, "Coffee Break, do your

stuff." Coffee Break jumped to his feet, ate the cookies, drank the milk,

dumped on the paper, sexually assaulted the other three dogs, claimed he

injured his back while doing so, filed a grievance report for unsafe

working conditions, put in for Worker's Compensation and went home on sick

leave.



======================



Moe S. Jallow



================================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:07:59 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fw

Message-ID: <





Time out,

Moe and Jainaba.

Let's take it easy and learn from both the positive and negative sides of

this topic.





-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 9:11 AM

To:

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fw



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Jainaba, thanks for the article. I couldn't help commenting as I

read it. Any misundertsanding of my comments is not intentional.



Jainaba Diallo, you wrote:



> Are Africans naturally superior?

> By GWYNNE DYER

>

> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all

> human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,

> geneticist, Yale University.

..

..

> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.

> "In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want



> to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest of

the

> world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does it

mean

> for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in

> schools, or anywhere else?



Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole

genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"

world really see in Africans. It would seem that genetic variation could

also expain why tribes are so dispersedly against one another, Why there

is hunger, famine and starvation reaping virtually the entire African

continent, why there is chaos, conflicts and cruelty, and why there is

the

need for an outright"good" leadership. I think we should ask: Is this not

an overwhelmingly biased report?





> The "why" is quite simple. Modern human

>beings evolved in Africa

> around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for

> the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of

> genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people

> who settled the rest of the world.

> The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there



> has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to



> occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour.

It

> is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. So

how

> does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?



Here is a theory that has two mystical meanings. Does it mean that the

"pure" africans' genetic variety , since they never moved, remained

entirely the same? And what does it mean "superficial" when it is

refering

to changes that might have actually taken place. Skin colour, for

example,

can be seen in many non-African countries. The "white" people and the

Arabs seem to dominate economically though. It is because they had less

genetic variety, hence they had a "purer intellectual logic"? At least

that is what seemed to be implied here. So, is genetic variation good or

bad in this regard?



And Who is the fastest and who is the slowest? We will seem divided when

this answer was to be unfolded. This genetic variation thing can head

into

shallow waters if followed. Is is not trying to seperate us, even more,

by

classifying us as "winners" and "losers"? How can one tribe be inferior

to

another in the same area? Is this not what tribalism is all about?



> And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the

> British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that

> Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with

> low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while

> children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high

> economic status will do very well.



Now, is this not another turn-around? I thought Afro-Carribean students

would have a less-genetic change since they are in a different

environment. I wonder how a report on the US would academically classify

the African immigrants and the African-Americans. Would this not create a

more vivid dividedness between the two? No wonder the US is silent on

this

issue!





> Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the



> other hand, are very real.



This is what I'm talking about. Genetic pecking orders defies everything

the real world is all about. Economic power!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





==========================================================================

=

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==========================================================================

=









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 19:23:00 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Torstein!

Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you =

guys on the ground about the almost toal lack of rains in the Gambia =

this year.And if I recall correctly, at least a couple of guys at the =

Agricultural Research Institute are now members of gambia-L.So,please =

can those guys take some time to EXPLAIN to us the situation right now.



And please,keep up the good work down there!



=09



Regards Basss!



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 15 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:38

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)







Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.



-------------------------------------

* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *

(By Pap Saine.)



According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General =

of

Customs now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of =

The

Gambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years. =

He

was appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997

when he became advisor.

In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of the

Gambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.

He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University in

Washington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked as

Charge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 to

August 1996.=20

Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from =

August

1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,=20

deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.=20

He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries and

training with his present salary level prior to his statutory =

retirement.

----------------------------------------



Any spelling errors are all mine.



Regards,

Torstein

Commit













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:38:00 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <





I agree BASSS

And would like to add another question

What is the Government planing to do about- what we all know - the

outcome! - It is not their fault definitely -no one can blame nature but

we can all collectively contribute with suggestions, actions or

financially give help DIRECTLY to your family that needs the relief

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 12:24 PM

To:

Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Mr.Torstein!

Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you

guys

on the ground about the almost toal lack of rains in the Gambia this

year.And

if I recall correctly, at least a couple of guys at the

Agricultural Research Institute are now members of gambia-L.So,please can

those guys take some time to EXPLAIN to us the situation right now.



And please,keep up the good work down there!







Regards Basss!



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 15 ____{, 1997 16:38

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)







Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.



-------------------------------------

* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *

(By Pap Saine.)



According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General

of

Customs now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of

The

Gambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years.

He

was appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997

when he became advisor.

In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of the

Gambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.

He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University in

Washington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked as

Charge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 to

August 1996.

Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from

August

1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,

deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries and

training with his present salary level prior to his statutory retirement.

----------------------------------------



Any spelling errors are all mine.



Regards,

Torstein

Commit

















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:12:01 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Just for a Laugh....

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Habib, I also wanna know whether this ain't funny.......



Jainaba.





An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks

his dossier and says, "Ah, you're an engineer--you're in the wrong

place." So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.

Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort

in hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After a

while, they've got air conditioning and flush toilets and escalators,

and the engineer is a pretty popular guy.



One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and says with a

sneer,"So,how's it going down there in hell?" Satan replies, "Hey,

things are going great. We've got air conditioning and flush toilets and

escalators, and there's no telling what this engineer is going to come

up with next." God replies, "What??? You've got an engineer? That's a

mistake--he should never have gotten down there; send him up here."

Satan says, "No way. I like having an engineer on the staff, and I'm

keeping him.



God says, "Send him back up here or I'll sue." Satan laughs

uproariously and answers, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU going

to get a lawyer?"





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 14:51:46 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS ABOUT AFRICA'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Subj: News item

Date: 08-15-97

From: The Washigton Post



Africa Inching to Renewal from Economic Stagnation



By Lynne Duke

Washington Post Foreign Service

Friday, August 15, 1997; Page A01



JOHANNESBURG 97 When Texas-based SBC Communications Inc. and Telekom

Malaysia Berhad bought a 30 percent stake in Telkom South Africa, the

state-owned phone company, the deal was as significant for its dollar

value-$1.26 billion-as for the message it sent to the world about African

economic viability.



One of Africa's largest privatization deals, the Telkom acquisition earlier

this year sent a loud and clear signal that the country considered a

financial gateway to Africa-as well as a continental role model-was indee

open for business. In selling off one of the state assets that

traditionally have proved such a drag on African economies, the deal also

represented a growing commitment to economic reform in South Africa and

elsewhere on the continent. And with seven foreign firms in the bidding,

the deal exemplified the competition that is greeting Africa's tentative

emergence from econom stagnation, amid declarations here and abroad that an

African economic renewal may be underway.



Despite continued economic and political trouble on the continent, as well

as structural economic problems that have yet to be solved, sub-Saharan

Africa is posting new highs in economic growth rates, more economic reform

and more democracy-all of which have caused investors to consider this

once-marginalized continent a market worthy of their attention and money.





The trend is still fragile and new, with some of Africa's largest

countries-notably the two Congos, Angola, Sudan and Nigeria-still in

political turmoil or economic straits, or both. Some analysts say there is

not enough evidence to tell whether the new growth rates in Africa are a

new beginning or just a blip; many concede that the rates largely reflect

that African economies had nowhere to go but up.



But a task force sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations recently u

rged U.S. policymakers to take advantage of what it called "the most

promising period since the onset of African independence 40 years ago."



The task force noted that the United States exports more to Africa than to

Eastern Europe and the former Soviet republics combined, and that Africa

will become increasingly important as a market because more than a third of

U.S. economic growth results from exports.



Africa's new openness to investment and the news of its apparent upturn

have attracted heightened attention from U.S. investors, who have crammed

the ballrooms and wood-paneled chambers of Washington, New York and some

Afri can capitals during a series of investment summits held in recent

months, including one this spring that attracted 700 people.



And after years in which critics derided the marginalization of Africa in

U.S. foreign policy calculations except in times of humanitarian crisis,

the continent has received significant renewed U.S. attention. Its

tentative resurgence comes at a time when Clinton administration trade

officials as well as a bipartisan group in Congress have crafted

legislation aimed at creating a new trade and investment policy to move

Africa away from dependence on foreign aid. The SBC-Telkom deal is among

those touted in Washington as examples of the growing U.S. investment

relationship with Africa.



This month, for the perusal of American investors, the U.S. Trade and

Development Agency released a list of 45 big-ticket South African projects

in transportation, industrial development, power generation and

telecommunications that the agency said have the potential for generating

$8.2 billion in U.S. exports.



The pessimism so prevalent in the past-while still justified in some

nations-is giving way to a new conventional wisdom: that rumors of Africa's

eternal economic ruin may have been greatly exaggerated.



"It's still fragile, it's still difficult, but for the first time there's

good news coming out of Africa-and that's news," said Witney Schneidmann,

senior vice president of Washington-based Samuels International Associates

Inc., a consulting firm that focuses on corporate movements into Africa.



Namibian President Sam Nujoma, speaking to participants at a recent

African-African American conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, seemed to suggest

that an African moment was at hand. On the continent, it is called an

"African renaissance," based on a new sense of Africa's place in the world,

a new kind of pragmatic leadership and a commitment to connect Africa to

the global economy. In addition, more sub-Saharan African governments are

elected than ever before.



"We cannot afford to fail at the point where our continent is at the

threshold of success," Nujoma told the Harare audience, which included

American corporate executives making pledges of investment and boasting to

deals already done.



One of the clearest indicators of what Nujoma called the African threshold

is the upward trend in the continent's economic growth. The 5 percent

growth in its gross domestic product during 1996, while nowhere near the

double-digit growth achieved during the 1980s by the "tiger" economies of

Southeast Asia, marks a second year of overall growth and is the highest

rate in more than a decade. Africa has become the second-fastest-growing

region in the developing world, behind Asia, according to Flemings

Research, an arm of the Flemings international investment bank.



But some analysts contend that it may be too soon to state confidently that

African economies are turning a corner. They warn that African nations need

to see sustained growth of at least 7 percent to offset an average

population growth rate of 3 percent and to begin to produce enough

indigenously created wealth to eradicate the poverty that still grips most

of Africa's citizens. An estimated 40 percent of sub-Saharan Africa's 600

million people live on the equivalent of a dollar a day. But only in a

select few countries is economic growth surpassing population growth.



The threat of political turmoil, institutionalized corruption and a track

record of backsliding on reforms-such as ministers subverting reform

legislation by granting special favors and exemptions to their cronies-also

suggests to some analysts that current growth levels in some countries are

fragile and could easily fall.



Still, the economic growth taking place in several countries all over the

continent has raised eyebrows. Ethiopia and Uganda, once wracked by war and

despotic mismanagement, led East Africa last year with economic growth

rates of 11.9 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, according to the World

Bank. Malawi, with 16.1 percent growth, is leading the south, followed by

Zimbabwe with 8.1 percent and Mozambique with 6.4 percent. South Africa

remains this region's economic anchor and magnet for foreign investment,

though its growth is a modest 3.3 percent. In the west, Ivory Coast grew at

a 6.8 percent rate and Togo at 6 percent, and several other countries show

growth at 4 percent or more.



Some of this growth was fueled by weather: Good rains and harvests reversed

the effects of recent droughts. Also, high international prices for the

commodities on which many African economies depend, such as tea, coffee,

cotton and raw materials, brought more export revenue in such places as

Malawi, a tea-exporting country that is one of the continent's poorest

nations.



But such short-term changes in the fortunes of African countries do not

account for all of the growth. Analysts point to the structural changes

being made in many African economies as they crawl out from under the

failed policies wrought by heavily ideological post-independence

governments. And State control of economies through nationalization of

mines and other enterprises and vast expenditures on padded civil services

left many African nations paralyzed by debt in the 1980s, the decade of a

continent-wide economic crisis.



At the same time, the end of the Cold War means aid and trade with East and

West will no longer be determined by a country's strategic utility in the

superpower rivalry.



Some nations-namely Ghana and Uganda-that had economic reforms forced on

them by multilateral lending agencies are now beginning to reap the

benefits of macroeconomic stability and embracing policies once deemed

anathema, such as reducing public spending, balancing budgets, encouraging

private sector growth and selling off state enterprises.



South Africa's emergence as the economic and political powerhouse of the

continent following its 1994 transition to democracy also has helped turn

the tide, as governments watch Pretoria's new economic policies develop and

see them take a decidedly free-market turn.



But though South Africa's economy is the largest and most sophisticated in

the region, it appears to be stagnating under the weight of social needs

and state control left over from the apartheid era. Growth last year was

put at only 3.3 percent, and projections say this year's number may show a

flattening. And while the collective African budget deficit fell to 2.9

percent of gross domestic product, according to the African Development

Bank, South Africa maintained a relatively large deficit of 5.2 percent.



Still, because of its size, its potential and its market-oriented

democratic leadership, U.S. and other investors pin great hopes on South

Africa as an engine for growth in the region. Led by the United States,

foreign investment in South Africand savings," said Herman J. Cohen, head

of the Global Coalition on Africa and a former assistant secretary of state

for Africa.



African economic policies must foster higher rates of savings and

investment to create local wealth, he said.



Historically, however, in most African countries wealth has been

concentrated in the hands of a scant few, and access to it has been wielded

as a political tool by entrenched elites.





=============================================================================

Courtesy of AFRICA-N





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 15:41:48 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Cc:

Subject: RE: Just for a Laugh....

Message-ID: <





This one is really a good addition to Moe Jallow ' s original "Roll

over and play dead"

Jainaba , you put this in the archives for future laughs.

Let's relax sometimes and loosen up . It is good for our blood pressure.

Peace

Habib





-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 2:10 PM

To:

Subject: Fwd: Just for a Laugh....



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Habib, I also wanna know whether this ain't funny.......



Jainaba.





An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks

his dossier and says, "Ah, you're an engineer--you're in the wrong

place." So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.

Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort

in hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After a

while, they've got air conditioning and flush toilets and escalators,

and the engineer is a pretty popular guy.



One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and says with a

sneer,"So,how's it going down there in hell?" Satan replies, "Hey,

things are going great. We've got air conditioning and flush toilets and

escalators, and there's no telling what this engineer is going to come

up with next." God replies, "What??? You've got an engineer? That's a

mistake--he should never have gotten down there; send him up here."

Satan says, "No way. I like having an engineer on the staff, and I'm

keeping him.



God says, "Send him back up here or I'll sue." Satan laughs

uproariously and answers, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU going

to get a lawyer?"





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 16:36:05 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: addition to lisl

Message-ID: <





Anthony Grant wants to be added

Acog@aol.com





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 22:54:26 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970815215534.AAA22782@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome

to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send your introduction to



regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 17:00:04 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: New member

Message-ID: <





Hello to the Gambia List.

I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spent

almost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to the

country especially in economic development

through my work with the banking sector and other organizations. My

family and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep in

touch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my direct

e-mail :



Tony



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PM

To:

Subject: New member



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Gambia-l,

Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome

to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send your introduction to



regards

Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 21:04:08 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Correct Mr. Ghanim.

It should be Howard. My spellchecker needs a update!

Thanks,

Torstein

Commit



>Congratulations to Tombong and Mr. Tauray



>I think the author meant Howard University in Washington DC not Harvard

>University in Boston Mass.

>Habib Diab Ghanim



>>Any spelling errors are all mine.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 20:33:43 -0700

From: NO NAME <

To:

Subject: Re: help

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Tor Blaha wrote:

>

> Are the some people is living in Houston, Texas.

> They most be member of gambia mailing list.

>

> Yours Tor

My name is Darsel and my boyfiend live in Dallas Tx not far from Huston

Tx. He is from Gambia too. if you reply please reply to this E-mail only

o.k, You never know we might beable to help.bye

Darsel.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 23:03:25 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: More fighting in Congo-Br.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3979.emout03.mail.aol.com.871700604"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3979.emout03.mail.aol.com.871700604

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



For your info.



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 01:55:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Tony, and welcome to GL!



As with many of the members of GL, your area of expertise sounds quite

interesting. I wish I could let you relax and enjoy the ride but I am

tempted to ask you to, please, elaborate some more on the economic

development services you mentioned.



For starters, what developmental organisations are you affiliated with?

How have these organisations contributed to the development of the third

world countries, especially in the sub-saharan region? Furthermore, what

kind of work did you do whilst in the Gambia?



>From a personal stand point, I would also like to know what you think

about how a technological shift from the west to the African continent

can be influeced by economic development organisations that you come

in contact with. I do not mean "hardware" technology, but "technological

minds" that can formulate a foundation for technology in the continent.



Please, be assured that you are not obliged to respond now, but any

information will be gladly appreciated.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



>

>

> Hello to the Gambia List.

> I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spent

> almost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to the

> country especially in economic development

> through my work with the banking sector and other organizations. My

> family and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep in

> touch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my direct

> e-mail :

>

> Tony

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PM

> To:

> Subject: New member

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------------

> --

> Gambia-l,

> Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome

> to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.

>

> Please send your introduction to

>

> regards

> Momodou Camara

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 02:12:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Congratulations Tombong! You deserve it!



Now that you are director of the "media", I hope that your contribution to

GL will be much more fruitful. I would like to hear about any plans you

envisioned for the Gambia TV and Radio Gambia.



Until you have time to respond, enjoy the celebration!





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 18:53:53 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: missing rains

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Mr. Drammeh.



Good news?

The last two days has seen heavy rains, like I have never experienced

before.

Maybe NARI(National Agriculture Research Board) can give us some input on

the status of the rural areas.



And keep up the good thinking up there!



Regards,

Torstein

Commit







----------

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you guys

on the ground about the almost toal

lack of rains in the Gambia

And please,keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 19:00:04 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Please?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Mr.Drammeh & Gambia-L'ers.



This plead goes to all of Gambia-L.



When you use the reply button, the whole text of

the message you reply to is by default in your reply-mail.

This means an additional 3,4,5 Kbytes(sometimes more) unnecessary data for

every unedited mail we have to download to The Gambia.

Attachments are even worse, as any file increases up to threefold in size

when it is attached.

Over time it means increased network-costs for Commit and could influence

the price to our users.



Please try to use the mouse to cut and edit your reply, to minimize the

mailsize.



Mail reduction in general is a part of the acknowledged international mail

ethic.

This is especially important at the "edges" of the Internet world, where

the term "Information superhighway" is a long way to come.

Not only The Gambia but also other parts of the world, where Gambia-L goes,

has fragile and costly digital lines, so to remember to edit your mail

before sending

is a great help for many people.

If you are uncertain how to cut and paste in your mail, please ask for help

from somebody who knows.



I hope for understanding.



And keep up the good thinking up there!



B.R,

Torstein

Commit









------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 81

*************************

Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 9:14:10 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk, Subject: RE: farmersMessage-ID: < TFSHHVPE@nusacc.org Mr. Nordam,The weather patterns in the whole world are changing to extremes and forThe Gambia it does not seem encouraging BUT the Almighty creator hasgiven us underground water . Let us make use of it instead of justwaiting for the rain. I have been advocating water wells( not reinventingthe idea just giving more emphasis to it) for a long time and I hope thefarmers will eventually get to that approach of course with somefinancial help or self help initiatives.Habib Diab Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: Thursday, August 14, 1997 1:18 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: farmers<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Please can our friends in The Gambia answer something on this question.How is the weather, the rain situation this year ? I_m comming innovember, what will I expect to find. ? Some days ago there werequestions and answers on pumps, irrigation etc. Many of the danishprojects in Africa and Asia is based on irrigation. We are famous onpumps and they are now invented so they can run on solarcells. And Iunderstand that the farmers all over are happy. But traditionel wells isalso ok. I have one myself situated near Kerewan outside Lamin directionthe River. Asbj_rn Nordam> ----------> From: Heidi Skramstad[SMTP: heidis@amadeus.cmi.no > Sent: 14. August 1997 11.23> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: farmers> Hello,> due to lots of work, thereafter summer holidays, lots of mail etc..I> am sure I missed several of the messages, so please excuse me if this> has already been discussed.> We are already in the middle of August, and so far there have been> two days of rain in Gambia!! The worst draught people can remember,> probably meaning no crops at all nowhere in the whole of Gambia (? I> hope I heard wrong!?).> If that's the case, what will happen? Does it excist any governmental> emergency plan to give money (loans, grants, gifts), food, seeds and> fertilizer for the next season etc. for the farmers to stay and> survive at the countryside. What can families barely surviving from> year to year from selling their yearly> peanut crop for somewhere between 5 000 to 30 000 Dalasis (depending> of family size and variation in rain, access to fertilizer etc.) do if> they get no crop at all? A flow of people to the Kombos?> Is the Gambian government willing and able to do something to avoid a> catastrophy?> Regards> Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 9:15:45 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: hghanim@nusacc.org, Cc: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < TFSHIJQO@nusacc.org AnchaI am forwarding a reply I emailed to Laura last weekIf you have any more specific questions -shoot themHabib-----Original Message-----From: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 2:12 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Laura,The water table is lowest in the foni and parts of Kombo St Mary'sregion. The equipment you use depends solely on how much time and moneyyou have. If time is not of essence , the old fashion way is the cheapestand strongest. The method of digging and concreting each meter withreinforced concrete as you go until you reach the wet area. Then you usethe sump pump to go as deep as possible to get as much water before youdrop the prefabricated molded concrete ring into the bottom to preventcaving during the rainy season.( the best time to dig a well is at theheight of the dry season.I have a fully documented report on this subject. The average villagewomen are the greatest benefactors. They ended giving their husbandscigarette money and buying clothes for their children and themselves alsofrom the EXTRA money they got from my project. Next time you visit TheGambia just ask the women of Yundum and Lamin villages. They always prayfor me and gave me token gifts which I highly appreciated . Of course thefamilies involved always had extra FOOD to share even during the dryseason .The second alternative is the drilling truck (or Hand drilling equipment-half cheaper but a little bit more time than the mechanical one) Youneed casings for these and usually dig deeper for permanent water supply.Yes I have a lot of feasible ideas and you can contact me at 202 289 5511or just email meIt is a very good project but I had to stop because of rampant briberydemands from some of our past, present and/or future governmentparticipants/employees . I did not encourage nor participated in suchcorrupt practices so I packed up and left.This is one of the reasons why so many of us are not interested in goingback. I feel I have contributed to the national development of the Gambiaon that capacity so I do not have any guilt in staying in the USA .Habib Diab Ghanim, SR-----Original Message-----From: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: Monday, August 11, 1997 11:49 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Habib,I read your response involving the wells issue. Where the watertable is low enough, it is not a problem to dig wells. What type ofequipment did you use? How available is it? As you travel fartheraway from the river, of course the water table gets deeper. In thelower Baddibu the Methodist Mission would dig wells for a fee of $150american dollars. If the process was more cost effective, the folkup there would definately be helped out. A friend of mine had a wellon his farm that was 40 meters. That's a lot of digging. I thinkSave the Children dug it for him. I'd like to see this well diggingbusiness accomplished outside of the aid community. Do you have anyideas about how this cam be accomplished?Thanks,Laura> Date sent: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: hghanim@nusacc.org > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA> Originally to: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, > Mr. Jaiteh> You hit it right on the nose.> About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint> project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I> was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.> We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get> more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. Itmay> be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops> the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in thisso> I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this> idea.> Habib> -----Original Message-----> From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------> --> >> > Dear List Members:> > By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are> very> > poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?> > Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!> > Liz Stewart Fatti> >> Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will> throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in> Agriculture.> Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we> as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find> ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no> more than playing lotery with your school lunch.> Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are> would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and> present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.> Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.> We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly> in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to> lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's> dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than> that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is> our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The> problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the> years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.> Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early> maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That> arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our> problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.> Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of> equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start> export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful> (at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is> giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community> the opportunity to break way from their their productive system.Instead> they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use> equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental> implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.> What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because> he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.> Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient> farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place> for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,> insects to people and government) better off if this big> time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the> Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce> from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces> like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.> May be its one way to start coorporate> Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in> this scene.> What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do> just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the> sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even> Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;> mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in> their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians willgive> up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because> they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of> this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the> LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.> Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve> produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating> to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from> Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it> would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies> that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.> Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that> once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in> a similar case -eggs from England.> Too much to say already!> Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.> Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 07:49:59 PDTFrom: "alpha umar jallow" < alphaumar@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Self-introductionMessage-ID: < 19970815144959.25660.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainMy name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from BasseSanta-Su, URD.I am happy to join the list and all friends.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 10:57:01 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: alphaumar@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: Self-introductionMessage-ID: < TFSIQYPQ@nusacc.org Welcome AlphaQuestion?Can you send email from Basse or do they need to get clearance fromBanjul .Just curiousHabib-----Original Message-----From: alphaumar@hotmail.com Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 10:50 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Self-introduction<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from BasseSanta-Su, URD.I am happy to join the list and all friends.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:24:17 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Self-introductionMessage-ID: < 9708151524.AA42392@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWelcome to GL!Moe S. Jallow> My name is Alpha Umar Jallow, a Gambian by citizenship. I am from Basse> Santa-Su, URD.> I am happy to join the list and all friends.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 08:49:13 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < B0000003908@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm Genetics is a flammable material to discuss, but here's my comment:>>> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all>> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.>Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this whole>genetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"I have read this statement before (not from Prof. Kidd, I thnk) and I believeyou put the finger on the point when you say that "it is not the way "other"word sees it". I believe the argument was used (subconcously racist) todescribe the fact that ANY small group of humans will contain almost allgenetic variance (just like you by taking any "variant" of a dog may, in afew hundred year by selective breeding have created a wolf). The reasonwhy Africans were used in the example is that non-Africans tend to seeAfricans as _one_ group, and far removed genetically from them.In the original example I saw, the specific group mentioned was a smallAfrican tribe (I believe the Kree or something in southern Africa) whereabout 50% has a genetic disorder (the Lobster Claw syndrome) whichmeans that they only have two toes (the four smaller ones are growntogether). This group only, according to the book which I believe was writtenby Stephen Gould then contains >90% of all human genes...Certainly it is to be expected that as large a group as all Africans (nota "genetic" group at all, I'd say), will contain not only "almost all" butindeed ALL of human variation.Joern------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 13:38:24 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < B0000003915@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.-------------------------------------* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *(By Pap Saine.)According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General ofCustoms now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of TheGambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years. Hewas appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997when he became advisor.In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of theGambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University inWashington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked asCharge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 toAugust 1996.Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from August1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries andtraining with his present salary level prior to his statutory retirement.----------------------------------------Any spelling errors are all mine.Regards,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:33:41 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Roll over and play dead...humorMessage-ID: < 9708151533.AA25334@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib, tell me if this is not funny....------------------------------------------------------------------------Four men were bragging about how smart their dogs are. The first man wasan Engineer, the second man was an Accountant, the third man was a Chemist,the fourth was a Government Worker.To show off, the Engineer called to his dog. "T-square, do your stuff."T-square trotted over to a desk, took out some paper and a pen and promptlydrew a circle, a square and a triangle. Everyone agreed that was prettysmart.But the Accountant said his dog could do better. He called his dog andsaid, "Slide Rule, do your stuff." Slide Rule went out into the kitchenand returned with a dozen cookies. He divided them into 4 equal piles of 3cookies each. Everyone agreed that was good.But the Chemist said his dog could do better. He called his dog and said,"Measure, do your stuff." Measure got up, walked over to the fridge, tookout a quart of milk, got a 10 ounce glass from the cupboard and pouredexactly 8 ounces without spilling a drop. Everyone agreed that was good.The the three men turned to the Government Worker and said, "Whatcan your dog do?"The Government Worker called to his dog and said, "Coffee Break, do yourstuff." Coffee Break jumped to his feet, ate the cookies, drank the milk,dumped on the paper, sexually assaulted the other three dogs, claimed heinjured his back while doing so, filed a grievance report for unsafeworking conditions, put in for Worker's Compensation and went home on sickleave.======================Moe S. Jallow================================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:07:59 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu, Subject: RE: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwMessage-ID: < TFSJPEMO@nusacc.org Time out,Moe and Jainaba.Let's take it easy and learn from both the positive and negative sides ofthis topic.-----Original Message-----From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 9:11 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fw<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Jainaba, thanks for the article. I couldn't help commenting as Iread it. Any misundertsanding of my comments is not intentional.Jainaba Diallo, you wrote:> Are Africans naturally superior?> By GWYNNE DYER> "If everyone in the world was wiped out except Africans, almost all> human genetic variability would be preserved." -- Prof Kenneth Kidd,> geneticist, Yale University.....> OTHER African groups Kidd has studied have produced similar results.> "In almost any single African population - a tribe or whatever you want> to call it - there is more genetic variation than in all the rest ofthe> world put together," he concludes. Why is this so, and what does itmean> for the old argument about ethnic hierarchies of prowess in sports, in> schools, or anywhere else?Is this also why there are so many different tribes? I find this wholegenetic variation "stuff" contradictory to what the eyes of the "other"world really see in Africans. It would seem that genetic variation couldalso expain why tribes are so dispersedly against one another, Why thereis hunger, famine and starvation reaping virtually the entire Africancontinent, why there is chaos, conflicts and cruelty, and why there istheneed for an outright"good" leadership. I think we should ask: Is this notan overwhelmingly biased report?> The "why" is quite simple. Modern human>beings evolved in Africa> around 200,000 years ago, and probably lived exclusively in Africa for> the first half of our history. That's enough time for a great deal of> genetic variation to arise - not all of it left Africa with the people> who settled the rest of the world.> The rest of the world got short-changed on genetic variety - and there> has not been enough time since for much more in the way of variation to> occur, apart from superficial things like skin, hair, and eye colour.It> is Africans who have the broadest range of genetic possibilities. Sohow> does that translate into black domination of athletics for example?Here is a theory that has two mystical meanings. Does it mean that the"pure" africans' genetic variety , since they never moved, remainedentirely the same? And what does it mean "superficial" when it isreferingto changes that might have actually taken place. Skin colour, forexample,can be seen in many non-African countries. The "white" people and theArabs seem to dominate economically though. It is because they had lessgenetic variety, hence they had a "purer intellectual logic"? At leastthat is what seemed to be implied here. So, is genetic variation good orbad in this regard?And Who is the fastest and who is the slowest? We will seem divided whenthis answer was to be unfolded. This genetic variation thing can headintoshallow waters if followed. Is is not trying to seperate us, even more,byclassifying us as "winners" and "losers"? How can one tribe be inferiortoanother in the same area? Is this not what tribalism is all about?> And the cleverest and the stupidest too? Probably, yes, but the> British statstics don't prove that. What they actually show is that> Afro-Carribean students who have inherited a post-slavery culture with> low academic expectations will tend to do poorly at school, while> children of self-selecting African immigrants of relatively high> economic status will do very well.Now, is this not another turn-around? I thought Afro-Carribean studentswould have a less-genetic change since they are in a differentenvironment. I wonder how a report on the US would academically classifythe African immigrants and the African-Americans. Would this not create amore vivid dividedness between the two? No wonder the US is silent onthisissue!> Genetic pecking orders are nonsense. Economic pecking orders, on the> other hand, are very real.This is what I'm talking about. Genetic pecking orders defies everythingthe real world is all about. Economic power!Regards,Moe S. Jallow====================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 19:23:00 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < 01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0@diff.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA9B0.CD41A1A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Torstein!Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you =guys on the ground about the almost toal lack of rains in the Gambia =this year.And if I recall correctly, at least a couple of guys at the =Agricultural Research Institute are now members of gambia-L.So,please =can those guys take some time to EXPLAIN to us the situation right now.And please,keep up the good work down there!=09Regards Basss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 15 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:38To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Extract from The Point Aug.14This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.-------------------------------------* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *(By Pap Saine.)According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director General =ofCustoms now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador of =TheGambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years. =Hewas appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997when he became advisor.In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of theGambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University inWashington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked asCharge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 toAugust 1996.=20Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK from =August1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,=20deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.=20He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries andtraining with his present salary level prior to his statutory =retirement.----------------------------------------Any spelling errors are all mine.Regards,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 12:38:00 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < TFSJZKXM@nusacc.org I agree BASSSAnd would like to add another questionWhat is the Government planing to do about- what we all know - theoutcome! - It is not their fault definitely -no one can blame nature butwe can all collectively contribute with suggestions, actions orfinancially give help DIRECTLY to your family that needs the reliefHabib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 12:24 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr.Torstein!Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from youguyson the ground about the almost toal lack of rains in the Gambia thisyear.Andif I recall correctly, at least a couple of guys at theAgricultural Research Institute are now members of gambia-L.So,please canthose guys take some time to EXPLAIN to us the situation right now.And please,keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 15 ____{, 1997 16:38To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Extract from The Point Aug.14This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.-------------------------------------* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *(By Pap Saine.)According to reliable sources, Mr. Ebrima Touray former Director GeneralofCustoms now adviser to the department has been appointed Ambassador ofTheGambia to Taiwan. Mr. Touray has served Customs Department for 35 years.Hewas appointed Director General in 1992 until his retirement in May 1997when he became advisor.In another development, Mr. Tombong Saidy has been appointed head of theGambia TV and Radio Gambia with immediate effect.He studied Economics and political science at Harvard University inWashington. He obtained B.Sc.. honors in political Science and worked asCharge d'affaires at the Gambia Embassy in Washington from March 1995 toAugust 1996.Mr.Saidy was appointed Councilor and head of Chancellery in UK fromAugust1996 to February 1997 and in March this year,deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Trade and Industry.He replaces Mr. Ebrihima Sagnia who is re-deployed to documentaries andtraining with his present salary level prior to his statutory retirement.----------------------------------------Any spelling errors are all mine.Regards,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 11:12:01 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Just for a Laugh....Message-ID: < 19970815181201.12125.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHabib, I also wanna know whether this ain't funny.......Jainaba.An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checkshis dossier and says, "Ah, you're an engineer--you're in the wrongplace." So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfortin hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After awhile, they've got air conditioning and flush toilets and escalators,and the engineer is a pretty popular guy.One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and says with asneer,"So,how's it going down there in hell?" Satan replies, "Hey,things are going great. We've got air conditioning and flush toilets andescalators, and there's no telling what this engineer is going to comeup with next." God replies, "What??? You've got an engineer? That's amistake--he should never have gotten down there; send him up here."Satan says, "No way. I like having an engineer on the staff, and I'mkeeping him.God says, "Send him back up here or I'll sue." Satan laughsuproariously and answers, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU goingto get a lawyer?"______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 14:51:46 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS ABOUT AFRICA'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (fwd)Message-ID: < 9708151851.AA45908@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSubj: News itemDate: 08-15-97From: The Washigton PostAfrica Inching to Renewal from Economic StagnationBy Lynne DukeWashington Post Foreign ServiceFriday, August 15, 1997; Page A01JOHANNESBURG 97 When Texas-based SBC Communications Inc. and TelekomMalaysia Berhad bought a 30 percent stake in Telkom South Africa, thestate-owned phone company, the deal was as significant for its dollarvalue-$1.26 billion-as for the message it sent to the world about Africaneconomic viability.One of Africa's largest privatization deals, the Telkom acquisition earlierthis year sent a loud and clear signal that the country considered afinancial gateway to Africa-as well as a continental role model-was indeeopen for business. In selling off one of the state assets thattraditionally have proved such a drag on African economies, the deal alsorepresented a growing commitment to economic reform in South Africa andelsewhere on the continent. And with seven foreign firms in the bidding,the deal exemplified the competition that is greeting Africa's tentativeemergence from econom stagnation, amid declarations here and abroad that anAfrican economic renewal may be underway.Despite continued economic and political trouble on the continent, as wellas structural economic problems that have yet to be solved, sub-SaharanAfrica is posting new highs in economic growth rates, more economic reformand more democracy-all of which have caused investors to consider thisonce-marginalized continent a market worthy of their attention and money.The trend is still fragile and new, with some of Africa's largestcountries-notably the two Congos, Angola, Sudan and Nigeria-still inpolitical turmoil or economic straits, or both. Some analysts say there isnot enough evidence to tell whether the new growth rates in Africa are anew beginning or just a blip; many concede that the rates largely reflectthat African economies had nowhere to go but up.But a task force sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations recently urged U.S. policymakers to take advantage of what it called "the mostpromising period since the onset of African independence 40 years ago."The task force noted that the United States exports more to Africa than toEastern Europe and the former Soviet republics combined, and that Africawill become increasingly important as a market because more than a third ofU.S. economic growth results from exports.Africa's new openness to investment and the news of its apparent upturnhave attracted heightened attention from U.S. investors, who have crammedthe ballrooms and wood-paneled chambers of Washington, New York and someAfri can capitals during a series of investment summits held in recentmonths, including one this spring that attracted 700 people.And after years in which critics derided the marginalization of Africa inU.S. foreign policy calculations except in times of humanitarian crisis,the continent has received significant renewed U.S. attention. Itstentative resurgence comes at a time when Clinton administration tradeofficials as well as a bipartisan group in Congress have craftedlegislation aimed at creating a new trade and investment policy to moveAfrica away from dependence on foreign aid. The SBC-Telkom deal is amongthose touted in Washington as examples of the growing U.S. investmentrelationship with Africa.This month, for the perusal of American investors, the U.S. Trade andDevelopment Agency released a list of 45 big-ticket South African projectsin transportation, industrial development, power generation andtelecommunications that the agency said have the potential for generating$8.2 billion in U.S. exports.The pessimism so prevalent in the past-while still justified in somenations-is giving way to a new conventional wisdom: that rumors of Africa'seternal economic ruin may have been greatly exaggerated."It's still fragile, it's still difficult, but for the first time there'sgood news coming out of Africa-and that's news," said Witney Schneidmann,senior vice president of Washington-based Samuels International AssociatesInc., a consulting firm that focuses on corporate movements into Africa.Namibian President Sam Nujoma, speaking to participants at a recentAfrican-African American conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, seemed to suggestthat an African moment was at hand. On the continent, it is called an"African renaissance," based on a new sense of Africa's place in the world,a new kind of pragmatic leadership and a commitment to connect Africa tothe global economy. In addition, more sub-Saharan African governments areelected than ever before."We cannot afford to fail at the point where our continent is at thethreshold of success," Nujoma told the Harare audience, which includedAmerican corporate executives making pledges of investment and boasting todeals already done.One of the clearest indicators of what Nujoma called the African thresholdis the upward trend in the continent's economic growth. The 5 percentgrowth in its gross domestic product during 1996, while nowhere near thedouble-digit growth achieved during the 1980s by the "tiger" economies ofSoutheast Asia, marks a second year of overall growth and is the highestrate in more than a decade. Africa has become the second-fastest-growingregion in the developing world, behind Asia, according to FlemingsResearch, an arm of the Flemings international investment bank.But some analysts contend that it may be too soon to state confidently thatAfrican economies are turning a corner. They warn that African nations needto see sustained growth of at least 7 percent to offset an averagepopulation growth rate of 3 percent and to begin to produce enoughindigenously created wealth to eradicate the poverty that still grips mostof Africa's citizens. An estimated 40 percent of sub-Saharan Africa's 600million people live on the equivalent of a dollar a day. But only in aselect few countries is economic growth surpassing population growth.The threat of political turmoil, institutionalized corruption and a trackrecord of backsliding on reforms-such as ministers subverting reformlegislation by granting special favors and exemptions to their cronies-alsosuggests to some analysts that current growth levels in some countries arefragile and could easily fall.Still, the economic growth taking place in several countries all over thecontinent has raised eyebrows. Ethiopia and Uganda, once wracked by war anddespotic mismanagement, led East Africa last year with economic growthrates of 11.9 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, according to the WorldBank. Malawi, with 16.1 percent growth, is leading the south, followed byZimbabwe with 8.1 percent and Mozambique with 6.4 percent. South Africaremains this region's economic anchor and magnet for foreign investment,though its growth is a modest 3.3 percent. In the west, Ivory Coast grew ata 6.8 percent rate and Togo at 6 percent, and several other countries showgrowth at 4 percent or more.Some of this growth was fueled by weather: Good rains and harvests reversedthe effects of recent droughts. Also, high international prices for thecommodities on which many African economies depend, such as tea, coffee,cotton and raw materials, brought more export revenue in such places asMalawi, a tea-exporting country that is one of the continent's poorestnations.But such short-term changes in the fortunes of African countries do notaccount for all of the growth. Analysts point to the structural changesbeing made in many African economies as they crawl out from under thefailed policies wrought by heavily ideological post-independencegovernments. And State control of economies through nationalization ofmines and other enterprises and vast expenditures on padded civil servicesleft many African nations paralyzed by debt in the 1980s, the decade of acontinent-wide economic crisis.At the same time, the end of the Cold War means aid and trade with East andWest will no longer be determined by a country's strategic utility in thesuperpower rivalry.Some nations-namely Ghana and Uganda-that had economic reforms forced onthem by multilateral lending agencies are now beginning to reap thebenefits of macroeconomic stability and embracing policies once deemedanathema, such as reducing public spending, balancing budgets, encouragingprivate sector growth and selling off state enterprises.South Africa's emergence as the economic and political powerhouse of thecontinent following its 1994 transition to democracy also has helped turnthe tide, as governments watch Pretoria's new economic policies develop andsee them take a decidedly free-market turn.But though South Africa's economy is the largest and most sophisticated inthe region, it appears to be stagnating under the weight of social needsand state control left over from the apartheid era. Growth last year wasput at only 3.3 percent, and projections say this year's number may show aflattening. And while the collective African budget deficit fell to 2.9percent of gross domestic product, according to the African DevelopmentBank, South Africa maintained a relatively large deficit of 5.2 percent.Still, because of its size, its potential and its market-orienteddemocratic leadership, U.S. and other investors pin great hopes on SouthAfrica as an engine for growth in the region. Led by the United States,foreign investment in South Africand savings," said Herman J. Cohen, headof the Global Coalition on Africa and a former assistant secretary of statefor Africa.African economic policies must foster higher rates of savings andinvestment to create local wealth, he said.Historically, however, in most African countries wealth has beenconcentrated in the hands of a scant few, and access to it has been wieldedas a political tool by entrenched elites.=============================================================================Courtesy of AFRICA-NRegards,Moe S. Jallow=============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 15:41:48 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: jai_diallo@hotmail.com, Cc: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Subject: RE: Just for a Laugh....Message-ID: < TFSMKEGW@nusacc.org This one is really a good addition to Moe Jallow ' s original "Rollover and play dead"Jainaba , you put this in the archives for future laughs.Let's relax sometimes and loosen up . It is good for our blood pressure.PeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: jai_diallo@hotmail.com Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 2:10 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Just for a Laugh....<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Habib, I also wanna know whether this ain't funny.......Jainaba.An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checkshis dossier and says, "Ah, you're an engineer--you're in the wrongplace." So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfortin hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After awhile, they've got air conditioning and flush toilets and escalators,and the engineer is a pretty popular guy.One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and says with asneer,"So,how's it going down there in hell?" Satan replies, "Hey,things are going great. We've got air conditioning and flush toilets andescalators, and there's no telling what this engineer is going to comeup with next." God replies, "What??? You've got an engineer? That's amistake--he should never have gotten down there; send him up here."Satan says, "No way. I like having an engineer on the staff, and I'mkeeping him.God says, "Send him back up here or I'll sue." Satan laughsuproariously and answers, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU goingto get a lawyer?"______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 16:36:05 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: acsog@aol.com Subject: addition to lislMessage-ID: < TFSNCSBU@nusacc.org Anthony Grant wants to be added------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 22:54:26 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970815215534.AAA22782@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcometo the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 17:00:04 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk, Subject: RE: New memberMessage-ID: < TFSNKWYK@nusacc.org Hello to the Gambia List.I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spentalmost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to thecountry especially in economic developmentthrough my work with the banking sector and other organizations. Myfamily and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep intouch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my directe-mail : acsog@aol.com. Tony-----Original Message-----From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Gambia-l,Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcometo the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 21:04:08 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < B0000003969@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Correct Mr. Ghanim.It should be Howard. My spellchecker needs a update!Thanks,TorsteinCommit>Congratulations to Tombong and Mr. Tauray>I think the author meant Howard University in Washington DC not Harvard>University in Boston Mass.>Habib Diab Ghanim>>Any spelling errors are all mine.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 20:33:43 -0700From: NO NAME < camkunda@swbell.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: helpMessage-ID: < 33F51F97.6B31@swbell.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTor Blaha wrote:> Are the some people is living in Houston, Texas.> They most be member of gambia mailing list.> Yours TorMy name is Darsel and my boyfiend live in Dallas Tx not far from HustonTx. He is from Gambia too. if you reply please reply to this E-mail onlyo.k, You never know we might beable to help.byeDarsel.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Aug 1997 23:03:25 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More fighting in Congo-Br.Message-ID: < 970815230324_-353221868@emout03.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3979.emout03.mail.aol.com.871700604"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3979.emout03.mail.aol.com.871700604Content-ID: < 0_3979_871700604@emout03.mail.aol.com.11654 Content-type: text/plainFor your info.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 01:55:04 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 9708160555.AA40116@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Tony, and welcome to GL!As with many of the members of GL, your area of expertise sounds quiteinteresting. I wish I could let you relax and enjoy the ride but I amtempted to ask you to, please, elaborate some more on the economicdevelopment services you mentioned.For starters, what developmental organisations are you affiliated with?How have these organisations contributed to the development of the thirdworld countries, especially in the sub-saharan region? Furthermore, whatkind of work did you do whilst in the Gambia?>From a personal stand point, I would also like to know what you thinkabout how a technological shift from the west to the African continentcan be influeced by economic development organisations that you comein contact with. I do not mean "hardware" technology, but "technologicalminds" that can formulate a foundation for technology in the continent.Please, be assured that you are not obliged to respond now, but anyinformation will be gladly appreciated.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------> Hello to the Gambia List.> I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spent> almost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to the> country especially in economic development> through my work with the banking sector and other organizations. My> family and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep in> touch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my direct> e-mail : acsog@aol.com. > Tony> -----Original Message-----> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk > Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: New member> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>> --------------------------------------------------------------------------> --> Gambia-l,> Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome> to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.> Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu > regards> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 02:12:19 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < 9708160612.AA24788@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCongratulations Tombong! You deserve it!Now that you are director of the "media", I hope that your contribution toGL will be much more fruitful. I would like to hear about any plans youenvisioned for the Gambia TV and Radio Gambia.Until you have time to respond, enjoy the celebration!Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 18:53:53 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: missing rainsMessage-ID: < B0000004020@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Mr. Drammeh.Good news?The last two days has seen heavy rains, like I have never experiencedbefore.Maybe NARI(National Agriculture Research Board) can give us some input onthe status of the rural areas.And keep up the good thinking up there!Regards,TorsteinCommit----------From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm Thanks for the RUN DOWN,but we still have not heard anything from you guyson the ground about the almost toallack of rains in the GambiaAnd please,keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Aug 1997 19:00:04 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please?Message-ID: < B0000004021@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Mr.Drammeh & Gambia-L'ers.This plead goes to all of Gambia-L.When you use the reply button, the whole text ofthe message you reply to is by default in your reply-mail.This means an additional 3,4,5 Kbytes(sometimes more) unnecessary data forevery unedited mail we have to download to The Gambia.Attachments are even worse, as any file increases up to threefold in sizewhen it is attached.Over time it means increased network-costs for Commit and could influencethe price to our users.Please try to use the mouse to cut and edit your reply, to minimize themailsize.Mail reduction in general is a part of the acknowledged international mailethic.This is especially important at the "edges" of the Internet world, wherethe term "Information superhighway" is a long way to come.Not only The Gambia but also other parts of the world, where Gambia-L goes,has fragile and costly digital lines, so to remember to edit your mailbefore sendingis a great help for many people.If you are uncertain how to cut and paste in your mail, please ask for helpfrom somebody who knows.I hope for understanding.And keep up the good thinking up there!B.R,TorsteinCommit------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 81************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.6 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |