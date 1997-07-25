Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l:LOG9708B - Digest 79 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:15:43



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) RE: Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

2) Subscription

by

3) Fwd: Africa: Commonwealth Statement

by

4) Fwd: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Us

by

5) Fwd: AFRICA-AMERICAS: The Lost Ones are back

by

6) on leave (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

7) Message

by "A.Dibba" <

8) Re: Message

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

9) Re: Message

by

10) Re: Message

by

11) Re: TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)

by Andrea Klumpp <

12) The dath of a gambian in a danish prison

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

13) Re: death of Dembo Marong

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

14) SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

15) Re: death of Dembo Marong

by

16) Re: The dath of a gambian in a danish prison

by

17) Bissau Swapping Pesos for CFA francs

by

18) Bissau story, again

by

19) Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by

20) AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by "BEYAI" <

21) Re: New member

by O BALDEH <

22) Fwd: DISARMAMENT: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at UN Arms Curbs

by

23) RE: The dath of a gambian in a danish prison

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

24) A Gambian National Language

by

25) False Report

by Bahary <

26) Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

by

27) Re: A Gambian National Language

by Susan Renee Hayes <

28) Basic education for everyone and electrification of the whole Gambia

by "A.Dibba" <

29) Re: Fwd: UNSUBSCRIBE FROM THE MAILING LIST

by OMAR SOWE <

30) Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by "M. Njie" <

31) Re: A Gambian National Language

by "M. Njie" <

32) RE: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

33) Re: Basic education for everyone and electrification of the whole Gambia

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

34) Life Insurance

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

35) RE: A Gambian National Language

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

36) enquire (fwd)

by

37) RE: A Gambian National Language

by Susan Renee Hayes <

38) RE: A Gambian National Language

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

39) Re: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

40) Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

41) Gambians are capble !!!

by "A.Dibba" <

42) RE: Gambians are capble !!!

by Badara Joof <

43) RE:BASIC EDUCATION TO EVERYONE....

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

44) A national language

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

45) [Fwd: ECONOMIST SEES AFRICANS STEERING AWAY FROM IDEOLOGY TOWARD SUCCESS]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

46) [Fwd: WILSON BRING YEARS OF AFRICAN EXPERIENCE TO WHITE HOUSE POSITION]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

47) RE: BASIC EDUCATION TO EVERYONE....

by "A.Dibba" <

48) Nation building - comments on fair trade

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

49) RE: BASIC EDUCATION TO EVERYONE...

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

50) Re: A Gambian National Language

by O BALDEH <

51) RE: A Gambian National Language

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

52) Re: A Gambian National Language

by

53) fwd: Econews: Africa-Currency

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

54) Job in Africa (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

55) Re: A Gambian National Language

by "M. Njie" <

56) Re: A Gambian National Language

by O BALDEH <

57) the hidden fortunes of african dictators(fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

58) Re: A Gambian National Language

by O BALDEH <

59) fwd: Baby's diet affects adult survival chances --study

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

60) Re: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by "M. Njie" <

61) Re: A Gambian National Language

by

62) Fwd: XIN: ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban Poor

by

63) Fwd: XIN: Liberia's Taylor Visits Nigeria

by

64) Re: A Gambian National Language

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

65) (Fwd) : XIN: Liberia's Taylor Visits Nigeria

by

66) (Fwd) :ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban Poor

by

67) GambiaNet Advisory Board

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

68) =?iso-8859-1?Q?Baby=B4s_diet_affects_adult_survival?=

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

69) =?iso-8859-1?Q?RE=3A_Baby=B4s_diet_affects_adult_survival?=

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

70) Re: A Gambian National Language

by O BALDEH <

71) New members

by

72) MY INTRODUCTION

by

73) RE: MY INTRODUCTION

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

74) Something different... (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

75) Fwd:Ethiopia to Join African Peacekeeping Forces

by

76) FWD: ECOWAS Talks with S. Leone Junta May Deadlock

by

77) Vacation

by "A. Loum" <

78) re: Development of subsaharan africa

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

79) Re: Vacation

by

80) RE: Development of subsaharan africa

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

81) Test: don't look!

by "Moe S. Jallow" <

82) (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Unveils Bid to

by

83) (Fwd): IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA:

by

84) (Fwd): HEALTH: U.N. to Ban Smoking in its

by

85) Fwd: Summer Jam

by

86) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

87) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 19:34:49 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9AC4.298E7240"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9AC4.298E7240

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Daddy Sang!

I don't think this has anything to do with what Islam says or does not =

say,because every single Arab country that I know of performs an autopsy =

examination for the bodies of all the deceased that the state has =

reasons to believe that their lives were lost as a result of foul =

play.So,maybe the people who communicated with Junkung's family back =

home did not work hard enough in making it ruthlessly clear to them that =

the circumstantial evidence that Jungkung was killed, not by natural =

causes, but by Danish Prisons Guards was overwhelming,and that rushing =

him to the grave would have the dual purpose of burying him and the =

evidence without which his 'murderers' would never be brought to pay for =

their heinous crime.It is indeed a double tragedy that the loss of =

Jungkung's life cannot now serve as a deterence

for any other Danish Prison Guard who might want to try such an =

unspeakable act again in the future!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: A. Loum[SMTP:

Sent: 22/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 12:19 =D5

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

------------------------------------------------------------------



First, let me express sorrow and offer my condolences to the friends and

family of the deceased. Perhaps we need to remind our consul in denmark =

what

his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals whose existence in =

that

country is one of the main reasons he represnts Gambia. It is very

disheartening for a consul general to act like that, understandably, it =

was a

holiday week but your fellow national just died under mysterious

circumstances; it is encombent upon him to find out what really =

happened.

Now, I understand that for those of you who are muslims when somebody

dies,he/she must be burried whithin a certain period of time, Is there

anywhere in the koran where one can use to implore our elders back home =

about

the importance of a post-mortem operation. If Jonbong encountered foul =

play.

it should be exposed. This can form a precedence that others can use to

enquire into things of this nature. I don't know the law in denmark but

somebody owes us an explaination and those of you in Denmark should put

pressure on our consul to get some answers and if there's anyone out =

there

who is an expert in the koran please intercede with an advice to what I

alluded to. It's a pitty we will never find out the cause of death but =

for

the future we need to take steps to protect our nationals from =

unnessisary +

untimely death like this.



Peace =20



Daddy Sang





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 02:57:29 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



List Managers,



Please subscribe Baboucarr Manneh at this new address:



bmanneh@hotmail.com



Thanks for your service and 'keep up the good work down there'!



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: 27 Jul 1997 21:17:22 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa: Commonwealth Statement

Message-ID: <



Africa: Commonwealth Statement

Date distributed (ymd): 970727

Document reposted by APIC



This posting contains the Concluding Statement from the July

10-11, 1997 meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group

(CMAG). CMAG was established by Commonwealth leaders when they

last met in New Zealand in November 1995 to deal with serious or

persistent violations of the Harare Declaration, the statement of

Commonwealth principles drawn up in 1991. These include a

commitment to democracy, good governance, human rights and the

rule of law.



CMAG comprises Ministers from Britain, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica,

Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe. It is chaired

by the Hon. Dr Stan Mudenge, Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe.



For more information, contact:



Information and Public Affairs Division

Commonwealth Secretariat

Marlborough House, Pall Mall

London SW1Y 5HX, Britain

Tel: +171 839 3411; Fax: +171 839 9081

Web:



The Amnesty International memorandum on Nigeria submitted to the

CMAG meeting is available on the World Wide Web at:

http://www.oil.ca/amnesty/ailib/aipub/1997/AFR/14400897.htm



*********************************************************



Commonwealth News Release



11 July 1997



SEVENTH MEETING OF THE COMMONWEALTH MINISTERIAL ACTION

GROUP ON THE HARARE DECLARATION (CMAG)



Marlborough House, 10-11 July 1997



CONCLUDING STATEMENT



1. The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group on the Harare

Declaration (CMAG) held its seventh meeting at Marlborough House

in London on 10-11 July 1997 to review developments in the

Gambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone and to consider preparations for

its Report to the October 1997 Commonwealth Heads of Government

Meeting (CHOGM).



The Gambia



2. The Group welcomed the report of the Commonwealth Secretariat

Assessment Mission which visited The Gambia on 24-27 March 1997

and requested the Secretary-General to implement its

recommendations for technical assistance in consolidating the

democratic transition.



3. At the same time, it reiterated its previous concern about

the lack of a fully inclusive political system in the Gambia. In

that context, CMAG urged the Government of The Gambia to remove

without further delay the ban on certain political parties and

individuals contained in Decree No. 89 and, in the political

environment so created, demonstrate its stated commitment to

human rights and the rule of law. Furthermore, CMAG called on

the Government of The Gambia to investigate allegations of

harassment of the Opposition.



Nigeria



4. Recalling the statement made by its Chairman in Abuja in

November 1996 that "CMAG will, in pursuance of its mandate,

remain engaged with Nigeria and seek to have access to the widest

possible cross-section of views from Nigeria", the Group received

oral presentations from a number of non-governmental

organisations (NGOs) and representatives of Nigerian civil

society. These included four Nigerian NGOs, viz. the National

Democratic Coalition of Nigeria, the Movement for the Survival of

the Ogoni People, the Democratic Alliance of Women in Nigeria,

and the Civil Liberties Organisation. CMAG also heard

representations from three pan-Commonwealth organisations -

namely, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, the

Commonwealth Trade Union Council and the Commonwealth Lawyers'

Association - as well as from three international groups, viz

Amnesty International, Article 19 (which also represented Human

Rights Watch/Africa) and the International Crisis Group.



5. The representations made to CMAG expressed strong concerns

over what was seen as a deteriorating situation in respect of

human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria. Equally strong

concerns were raised about the Nigerian Government's transition

programme, which is perceived as being pursued without unfettered

and free participation, as well as its likely outcome. The

representation also raised the question of the growing numbers of

Nigerian exiles in neighbouring and other countries and their

need for assistance. CMAG was urged by all to recommend the

CHOGM more effective measures to be taken by the Commonwealth and

the wider international community to persuade Nigeria to live up

to its commitments under the Harare Commonwealth Declaration.



6. The information which CMAG gathered from these exchanges with

the NGOs was considered to be extremely useful and will, along

with the information already gathered from the Nigerian

Government and other sources, inform the Group's deliberations

and eventual recommendations to Commonwealth Heads of Government.



Sierra Leone



7. CMAG, recalling statements by its Chairman and the

Commonwealth Secretary-General and by others, including the

Summit of the Organisation of African Unity, condemned the

military "coup d'etat" of 25 May 1997 in Sierra Leone which

resulted in the overthrow of the democratically elected

government. The Group called for the immediate and unconditional

reinstatement of the democratically elected government of Sierra

Leone under President Tejan Kabbah. It urged the international

community to continue to deny recognition to the present illegal

regime in Freetown and decided, in accordance with the Milbrook

Action Programme, that pending the restoration of the legitimate

government, the participation of Sierra Leone in the councils of

the Commonwealth would be suspended.



8. The Group welcomed the efforts to restore the legitimate

Government of Sierra Leone currently being undertaken by the

Economic Community of West African States. At the same time, the

Group took note that these efforts were being taken in accordance

with the decision taken by the OAU and that they were being

carried out in co-ordination with the United Nations. CMAG called

on the international community fully to support the objectives of

these efforts.



Next meeting



9. CMAG decided to hold its next meeting in London on 11-12

September 1997 to formulate its recommendations to CHOGM.



************************************************************

This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: 27 Jul 1997 21:20:59 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Us

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 22-Jul-97 ***



Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for Bullets



By Gumisai Mutume



JOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, Ngugi wa

Thiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he is

regarded by the younger generation as one Africa's most important

contemporary writers.



Dressed in a simple African robe, wa Thiong'o is willing to

give attention to all who approach him - whether for an autograph

or to discuss the explosive situation in his home country, Kenya.

He regards himself as just as ordinary as the people deep in rural

Kenya for whom he writes.



Yet, he is a revolutionary, championing a break with the

languages of the colonisers and Africa's rediscovering its own

identity in its culture and languages. He has shunned the use of

English as a vehicle for his writings and instead uses Gikuyu, one

of Kenya's many languages, and in the more common Kiswahili.



''I do not regard myself as a revolutionary,'' wa Thiong'o told

IPS. ''The things I say are so simple, I consider them to be

common sense. For example we must have our roots in our own

African languages. All other communities do the same.''



''But because of our colonial situation, what is normal has

become abnormal. When you insist on normality people see you as

revolutionary.''



No matter how he sees himself, the views expressed by Ngugi wa

Thiong'o are seen as such a threat in kenya that he has been

forced into exile from his home country since 1982.



Some of his works are not freely available back home and the

government of President Daniel Arap Moi went as far as sending its

foreign minister to England in 1984 to ask the British government

to stop the staging of Ngugi's play 'The Trial of Dedan Kimathi'

at the Africa Centre in London.



'The River Between', 'A Grain of wheat', 'Matigari',

'Decolonising the Mind' and 'Moving the Centre' are some of his

works that look at the realities confronting Africa during the

colonial era, in the post-colonial state.



To wa Thiong'o, one of the greatest hindrances to development

is the failure of African people to take pride in their own

languages and use them as vehicles for change. Across the

continent, English, French and Portuguese are the languages of

formal education and mental development, while indigenous tongues

are associated with backwardness.



''We see the rise of two nations within one territory -- a

small minority conducting affairs of the nation in European

languages and the majority speaking their own African languages.''

wa Thiong'o told a conference of English teachers at the

University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg this month.



''This has vast implications for the development of the post-

colonial nations in Africa. It means literally the split between

the mind and the body of Africa, producing what, in my book,

'Decolonising the Mind', I called nations of bodiless heads and

headless bodies,''



He argues that this has resulted in the 'thinking' part of the

population and the pool of skills and know-how in economics,

agriculture, science and engineering, for example, being divorced

from the agents of social change -- the working majority.



While Africa sings the song of North-South technology transfer,

''the African intellectual elites, with their knowledge, refuse to

transfer even the little they have already acquired into the

languages of the majority below.



''... knowledge researched by the sons and daughters of Africa,

and actually paid for by the entire working majority who need it

most, is stored in European language granaries. There can be no

real economic growth and development where a whole people are

denied access to the latest developments in science, technology,

health, medicine, business, finance and other skills...''



The implications are that the peasant and worker in Africa are

denied participation in governance and discussions about their own

economic, political and cultural survival since they have no

access to information and are therefore written off even from

international treaties.



''Africa exists in international treaties in European

languages. At the UN Organisation and in nearly all its organs,

there is not a single African language,'' he noted in 'Penpoints,

Gunpoints and Dreams', a paper he first presented in Oxford last

year and which is to be published in October.



Ngugi and his wife Njeeri live in New Jersey, in the United

States, where he is a professor of Comparative Literature and

Performance Studies at New York University.



A lot of his time is spent on a journal of literature and

culture called 'Mutiiri' and published in Gikuyu. Established in

1994, it is the first journal of its kind to be supported and

based at a major university in the United States.



'Mutiiri' continues Ngugi's work of promoting the development

of African languages as the basis of modern thought in Africa.



On the situation in his country, where pro-democracy rallies in

early July were brutally dispersed by the police, Ngugi says there

is growing hope now that the culture of silence and fear has been

broken and there are attempts to create a level playing field.



''It is no good going into the elections when Moi is both the

player and referee and also the goalkeeper on both camps,'' he

said. What is going on is very important. A social movement has

begun.'' (END/IPS/gm/kb/mk/97)





Origin: Washington/LITERATURE-AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: 27 Jul 1997 21:19:00 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-AMERICAS: The Lost Ones are back

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 23-Jul-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-AMERICAS: The Lost Ones are Back



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jul 23 (IPS) - Centuries ago, they were brutally shipped

out of Africa to work on plantations in the Americas. Now they are

now coming back armed with dollars to help pull their mother

continent out of poverty, and reap some benefit in the process.



''We are here and we will never be separated again,'' thundered

Rev. Leon Howard Sullivan, convener of the Fourth African/African-

American Summit, which was officially opened here on Wednesday.



''We have returned with something to give back to Africa. What

Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have done, Africa can do too. In

the next decades we can compete with any developing country in the

world. But only if we unite,'' Sullivan told the Jul 22-25 summit.



More than 1,000 delegates are attending the conference,

including the heads of state of Senegal, Botswana and Swaziland,

the prime minister of Angola, delegations from Gabon, Cote

d'Ivoire and the Organisation of African Unity as well as business

representatives from Africa and the Americas.



Their agenda includes issues such as democracy and peace, AIDS,

women's rights, the media, communication, food security, the

elimination of illiteracy, and the development of economic ties.



''We don't want America to see Africa as a backward continent

with monkeys and Tarzans but as the last frontier in investment,''

said Sullivan, a renowned U.S. civil and human rights activist.



''Besides, investing in Africa creates jobs back in America.

Look at the Marshall Plan (launched by the U.S. after World War II

to get Europe back on its feet). Building Europe helped strengthen

America. So this is not charity,'' Sullivan added.



Zimbabwean President Robert Mubabe, who officially opened the

meeting, said Africans and African-Americans needed each other

because of historical and sentimental reasons which must form a

basis for strengthening links between them.



''We must devise ways and means to meet the many new challenges

we face in common through co-operation in many fields, as well as

to recognise and take advantage of the many investments and

business opportunities that so far have not been fully

appreciated.'' said Mugabe.



The aims of the summit include raising Africa's profile in the

U.S. and encouraging business ties.



The U.S. buys about 18 percent of Africa's total exports, and

this trade is expanding rapidly, say experts. The North American

presence in Africa is led by conglomerates such as General Motors,

the Coca Cola Company and information technology giant, IBM.

African-American businesses are still under-represented, although

their interest in investing in the continent has been increasing

since the first African/African-American Summit, held in 1991.



Mugabe said African economic development must not continue to

remain a pipe dream. ''The new struggle in Africa now is for the

achievement of rapid economic growth.''



He said that, while traditional aid still has a role to play

given the Africa's lack of infrastructure, the time had come for

the private sector to establish joint ventures that will create

African entrepreneurs who have the potential to strengthen

cooperation between Africa and America.



For a long time, Mugabe said, the U.S. has tended to regard

Africa as a marginal part of the world which ''belonged'' to

Europe. ''Ours has been a continent in which the United States

became interested only as a stage for the Cold War,'' he noted.

''We are confident that image of the continent is now behind us

all.



''This old negative image of Africa will only be fully erased

if we continue to see many Americans coming to and seeking

opportunities in Africa to engage fully in the many business

ventures that are on offer.''



In a statement circulated at the summit, UNESCO director

General Federico Mayor said that the meeting was timely as it was

an ''appropriate massive response to Africa's appeal for a new

partnership which the U.N. system is also trying to promote -- the

U.N. Special Initiative For Africa.''



''The current turmoil we are witnessing in many African

countries highlights the need for us all to focus on that most

precious possession of Africa,'' said Mayor, ''... and the key to

the solution of its problems.



''Investors in Africa quite naturally have been inclined to pay

attention to the profits and gains in their investments. This is

quite natural in a world where they, too, have obligations to

their shareholders and to those who invest in their projects.



''However, their actions would be more positive should they pay

more attention to the fate of the African workers without whom

those profits could not be realised.'' (end/ips/lm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-AMERICAS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 22:29:54 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: on leave (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 22:27:19 -0700

From: Ylva Hernlund <

Subject: on leave



Ylva Hernlund will be out of the country until August 1998. There is

presently no e-mail forwarding address, but I can be reached by snail mail

at c/o SAWO PO BOX 958 Banjul The Gambia, or by FAX at (220) 49 60 42

(include telephone number 49 63 76 on the cover sheet, as the post office

has to call me to come pick up faxes).









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 10:24:02 +0200

From: "A.Dibba" <

To: "'

Subject: Message

Message-ID: <01BC9B40.5F2D5570@NTWK4_0_96-31>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hello Sisters, Brother and Friends.

I would like to make suggestion to Gambian-list members.

It seems to me there are lot of mails which come to the list ,are not =

intended for the list or are more or less personal mail.

Some examples:

ADD SOMEBODY TO THE LIST.

A mail could be send to one of the list managers, rather than sending =

this massage to all the list members who does nothing other than =

deleting it.



CONGRATUALATING/ CONDOLENCE MESSAGE TO SOMEBODY

Send a personal/private massage to the person(s) concern.=20



WELCOMING NEW MEMBER.

Why not send to the person concern a warm welcoming message to the =

person's private email address.



I hope you would kindly consider my points and I would high appreciate =

any comment about this issue and I do not intend to step on anyone's =

toes intentionally.



With Regards



Abdoulie Dibba









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 05:03:42 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Message

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



A.Dibba wrote:

>

> Hello Sisters, Brother and Friends.

> I would like to make suggestion to Gambian-list members.

> It seems to me there are lot of mails which come to the list ,are not >intended for the list or are more or less personal mail.

[...]

> I hope you would kindly consider my points and I would high >appreciate.any comment about this issue and I do not intend to step on >anyone's toes intentionally.



I agree with Abdoulie Dibba here.



While most of these messages reflect kind gestures, they are also

somewhat inhibiting to quite a few of us especially those of us in

countries where transmission speeds are slow and connection fees are

high. I am afraid that we have lost a few members for this very reason

- members who could have contributed well to this forum.



I would also like to add the issue of quoting original messages. Please

only quote the relative parts of the original message and not the entire

piece. If you find that you are responding to the entire message then I

do not believe there is any need to quote anything at all since the

"Re:" on the subject heading should indicate what you are responding to.



If in your response you want to distinguish one particular message from

a member in a series with the same subject heading, I would suggest

beginning your response with something like:



Responding to X's message that begins: (quote first couple of lines)



I think this way those who are interested can always go back to the

message you are referring to.



If your software automatically quotes messages and you have problems

disabling this feature, let us know and perhaps we can help.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:20:06 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Message

Message-ID: <19970728102408.AAA34118@LOCALNAME>



Mr. Dibba, I agree with most of the points you mention here

especially personal mails to the list, which had been discussed

several times earlier.



Here is a tip of how to Subscribe or Unsubscribe to the Gambia-l

without sending a message to the whole list:-



1. The message should be sent to <



2. Leave the 'Subject' field empty



3. In the message area just write:-



subscribe gambia-l <your name> (not the e-mail)

or

unsubscribe gambia-l



YOU CAN'T ADD A FRIEND THIS WAY BECAUSE IT IS THE SUBSCRIBER

HIM / HERSELF WHO SHOULD SEND THE ABOVE MESSAGE!!!!!!



--------------------------------------------------------------------

Example:- To add myself to the list, I just send an e-mail



TO:

Subject:

Cc:





subscribe gambia-l Momodou Camara

_____________________________________



This message is only received by subscription managers who will

then make the necessary addition. The other alternative is

to send a message to one of the subscription managers (Amadou S.

Janneh, Sarian Loum, Latjor Ndow or Momodou Camara).



However, the welcoming message to all new members is also a means

of informing other members that someone new has joined our Bantaba

(pencha bi).





Momodou Camara



On 28 Jul 97 at 10:24, A.Dibba wrote:



> Hello Sisters, Brother and Friends.

> I would like to make suggestion to Gambian-list members.

> It seems to me there are lot of mails which come to the list ,are

> not intended for the list or are more or less personal mail. Some

> examples: ADD SOMEBODY TO THE LIST. A mail could be send to one of

> the list managers, rather than sending this massage to all the list

> members who does nothing other than deleting it.

>

> CONGRATUALATING/ CONDOLENCE MESSAGE TO SOMEBODY

> Send a personal/private massage to the person(s) concern.

>

> WELCOMING NEW MEMBER.

> Why not send to the person concern a warm welcoming message to the

> person's private email address.

>

> I hope you would kindly consider my points and I would high

> appreciate any comment about this issue and I do not intend to step

> on anyone's toes intentionally.

>

> With Regards

>

> Abdoulie Dibba

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:30:46 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Message

Message-ID: <19970728103448.AAA9074@LOCALNAME>



On 28 Jul 97 at 5:03, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> Please only quote the relative parts of the original message and not

> the entire piece. If you find that you are responding to the entire

> message then I do not believe there is any need to quote anything at

> all since the "Re:" on the subject heading should indicate what you

> are responding to.



This is a good point that we should all remember because its only

taking unnecessary space and transmission time.



> If your software automatically quotes messages and you have problems

> disabling this feature, let us know and perhaps we can help.

>

I am sure there are many who will be willing to help.





Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 12:06:19 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



pa sowe wrote:

>

> Hello Andrea

>

> You stated that secretary of state for finance and economics said that, the

> total amount

> which the president and his deligation spent, including the cost of special

> flight and allowances

> totals to the sum of 742,772.00. IS THIS AMOUNT CORRECT?

>

> Pa Sowe

>

>

>



Yes, it is true. It's no joke and no typing error, as Momodou Camara

confirmed in his mail, too.



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 15:40:08 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: The dath of a gambian in a danish prison

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, I agree that we have to shorten our messages, and try to put

the private ones directly to the person.

But I want to inform you that today I contacted Amnesty Int., Denmark,

and they also find the information given very "interesting" !!. The

Amnesty rules forbid the danish amnesty to take action in Denmark, so I

was informed to contact Amnesty International Secretary in London, the

Gambian research team. And at the same time find a danish journalist,

who could try to find out in Horsens, Jutland (the prison), what is the

"case" about.

If the gambian society in Denmark has contacted Amnesty in Denmark, =

they

have doctors, who could go and make the post mortem examination, I was

told. So it seems that the gambian society in Denmark must try to put =

up

a better network and action-plan, when something "special" happens here

in Denmark, so they can react with power. I=B4ll come back later. =

Asbj=F8rn

Nordam









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 09:47:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: death of Dembo Marong

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text





May his Soul Rest In Peace.



Malanding Jaiteh



>

> Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed due to

> complications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot about him

> in detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. I thought I

> should send this message in case there are any list members who may know him

> and have not heard.

>

> May Allah bless him and the family, Amin

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 16:30:02 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Toma,

It seems that we are indeed burdened with a severe difficulty. The points

you raised are certainly relevant and genuine. Making a 'have-not' nation

in Africa into a have requires paying attention to such intangibles as

culture and social structure, both gravely influenced by the economic

consequences of slavery and colonialism. Naturally even present economic

relations with our so-called trading partners, resting squarely on

in-built inequalities, seem to command a greater measure of our overall

performance. Unfair terms of trade, the strategic locationing of processing

and reserach industries outside Africa (denying us of basic know-how), and

the continuous importation of only the rawest forms of raw-materials all

indicate barriers against economic and industrial take-off for Africa.

Nevertheless economic growth is also influenced by tangibles such as

levels of savings, education, the degree of committment to exports and a

stable political framework that encourages entrepreneurship and private

property, amongst other things. But having taken stock of our overall

brutal historical encounter with, especially, the West, we must eventually

assume all present difficulties as challenges which we simply must tackle

in order to MOVE ON? i.e there is a point where we must begin to be

self-critical, especially at those instances where we can recognise that

policy formulation, and consequently, policy implementation has been

grossly faulty and inadequate. So I think Lamin and the Nigerian experts

have a point there.



Infact, I think some of them raised very important issues which need

closer study? Prof. Osita Eze said that..."one of the basic problems is

....we consume what we don't produce and...cannot afford". This is

important in that it is suggestive of self-reliance

(of which President Jammeh spoke a few days ago) and giving savings and

capital accumualtion a serious boost. Since most of our national markets

are so tiny, we must rely on ourselves for a good part of the investments,

say, light industries may call for.

Prof. Akin Mabogunje also maintains that "going to the basics is going to

the real people who produce". The seriousness of this cannot be

overemphasised, largely because, I am of the opinion,

that an agricultural revolution is a prerequisite to industialisation. The

day African politicians bring in the marginalised farmers within the

mechanism of the world economy is the day true democracy would begin in

Africa.



However, I am also sceptical of the above professor's claim that Nigeria's

problems are partly caused by "excessive love of riches, which bred

corruption, and a hatred of other people's success". I think the professor

is (OR I AM) confusing two closely related but separate matters.

Excessive love of riches is simply GREED. (I think Lamin also made a

mention of this much earlier on as a very negative character trait in

Africans?). CAPITALISM IS ESSENTIALLY ORGANISED GREED. Bertrand Russel once

wrote something to the effect that where everybody has enough, the fact

that some have more than enough would become unimportant. Because most

Americans have enough, nobody minds the excessesive wealth of men like Bill

Gates and Larry Ellison! The greed that drives these men towards their near

dominance of the global software industry is infact admired! Their wealth

does not contrast with the plight of a poor and pauperised population in

their country to cause indignation . But in Africa, where the opposite

condition obtains, the greed of men like Waziri Ibrahim SEEMS pretty

obvious. So the problem is not greed per se, but rather how to legislate,

and as a result regulate business in a manner so that the greed of one does

not infringe upon the best interest of society. Bill, Larry, and Waziri all

obtain there wealth through legitimate means - so we are told anyway. It is

this legislation, with the necessary checks and balances, that should curb

the destructive levels of corruption in Africa, just as it does elsewhere.

[One could be as greedy as IBLIS - who would only go to hell with as many

people as is statistically possible - as long as one remains within the

boundaries of the law]. That it fails to work well is not because of greed.

Greed exists in all human societies where property rights are enshrined

and protected in constitutions; AND, MATHEMATICALLY SPEAKING, ITS INTEGRAL

HAS NO UPPER LIMITS.



BEST REGARDS,

MODOU SIDIBEH.





> Från: M. Njie <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

> Datum: den 25 juli 1997 16:38

>

> Lamin,

>

> Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for

> the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development

> came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and

> colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less than



> forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries



> were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western

> industries. There is no need for me to go into the

> unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries

> on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has

> increased tremendously while that of primary produce has

> decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the

> Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other

> academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on



> whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks

> industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no

> one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the

> case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like

> minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for

Africa.

>

> The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions,

> even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image

> problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF

> came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike

> in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public

> corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of

> privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was

> no private sector, but only foreign companies making money,

> making money and making money. The story is the same all over



> the world, even though sometimes they try to give the

> impression that things were working in some countries, including



> Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow

> we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures,



> and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be

> used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time

> with the political parties.

>

> Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At

> first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is

> extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the

> carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less

> than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World

> War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type

> of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious

> lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is



> based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and

> manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We

> have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of

> us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery,

> deceit and exploitation.

>

> I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there

> were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial



> days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other

> means were used to turn Africans against each other.

> Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are

> the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing

> to sell themselves for a mess of pottage.

>

> HAVE A NICE WEEKEND

> Momodou

>

> On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,

> Momodou Camara wrote:

>

> > Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh

> >

> > ---forwarded mail START---

> > From:

> > To: Momodou Camara

> > Date: 25/07/97 3:37

> > Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

> > - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> > Momodou,

> >

> > Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one

> > rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to

> > hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must

> > continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.

> >

> > Lamin.

> >

---------------------------END----------------------------------------------



> >

> >

> >

> > --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara

> >

> >

> >

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:20:06 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: death of Dembo Marong

Message-ID: <



MALANDING

THANK YOU FOR THE CONDOLENCES FOR DEMBO MARONG

LIS STEWART FATTI



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 17:41:18 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The dath of a gambian in a danish prison

Message-ID: <19970728164407.AAA23946@LOCALNAME>



On 28 Jul 97 at 15:40, Asbjcrn Nordam wrote:



> The Amnesty rules forbid the danish amnesty to take action in

>Denmark, so I was informed to contact Amnesty International

>Secretary in London, the Gambian research team.



Asbjorn, Amnesty had been contacted in Denmark and London too by the

Gambian Organization. It is not the Gambia research team you should

contact but the Scandinavian or European programme because the

incident occurred in Denmark and not Gambia.

The one responsible for Denmark in London was on holidays and the

assistant could not be reached when the contact was made.



It is already late for any autopsy because the man is already burried

in the Gambia.



Thanks for your concern.



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:56:08 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Bissau Swapping Pesos for CFA francs

Message-ID: <



News on Bissau's entry into the CFA zone.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh

(From the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee)







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 12:02:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Bissau story, again

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Sorry folks, I messed up and didn't attach the Bissau story to my previous

mail.



And I concur with Dibba and Camara's recommendations on List Traffic. These

were raised so many times, so it's time we take such concerns seriously.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh







--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="BISSAU"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



ABIDJAN, July 28 (Reuter) - Guinea-Bissau, an impoverished, Portuguese-sp=

eaking West African country of one million people, becomes a fully-fledge=

d member of the Franc Zone when it swaps its present currency, the peso, =

for the CFA franc on August 1. =



=0D

Guinea-Bissau joined the West African Monetary Union (UMOA) alongside Ben=

in, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo in May. The =

central bank of this West African part of the zone, the BCEAO, is in Daka=

r, Senegal. =



=0D

The BCEAO official in charge of the swap said it would be completed on ti=

me, despite rumours to the contrary. =



=0D

``To cut short this rumour, I had to go on television (in Guinea-Bissau) =

last Thursday to say that the operation is finishing on July 31, no later=

,'' Patrice Kouame told Ivory Coast daily Fraternite-Matin in an intervie=

w. =



=0D

The authorities had given themselves three months because of the geograph=

ical difficulties of effecting the change in a country of many islands an=

d villages, he said. Pesos and CFA francs have been circulating in tandem=

during this period. =



=0D

``Given the communications problems between the villages, we had to mobil=

ise a helicopter for a week to carry out exchange operations on the vario=

us inhabited islands,'' Kouame said. =



=0D

The pesos are being swapped at a rate of 65 per one CFA franc, a figure h=

e acknowledged might cause problems of arithmetic for poorly-educated pea=

sants and other citizens. =



=0D

However, that was the market rate prevailing in December when the decisio=

n to bring in Guinea-Bissau was taken, he said. The peso had fallen from =

42 per CFA franc at the end of 1995. =



=0D

The CFA franc itself is fixed at 100 per French Franc, and there are curr=

ently around 620 CFA francs per U.S. dollar. =



=0D

Kouame denied the currency change had fuelled inflation in Guinea-Bissau,=

although he said some traders might have taken advantage of the situatio=

n to round up, or simply push up, prices. =



=0D

The authorities had monitored a basket of 26 prices and, while some had r=

isen, that was mainly due to seasonal factors. =



=0D

Rice had gone up, for example, because at this time of the year traders u=

se it to pay farmers for their cashew nut crop. Since it is being used as=

a currency as well as a foodstuff, demand is high and the price traditio=

nally rises. =



=0D

Kouame sidestepped a question on whether neighbouring Guinea might join t=

he Zone. BCEAO governor Charles Konan Banny said recently it would be a g=

ood thing if Guinea and Gambia, a state almost entirely enclosed by Seneg=

al, were members. =



=0D

The present members are in the process of creating a free trade zone and =

deepening the union in other ways to transform it into the West African E=

conomic and Monetary Union (UEMOA). =



=0D

09:54 07-28-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 01:27:11 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Mr Sidibeh,



It may not be fair to say that the greatest policy ever formulated by

African leaders ( and of course a good chunk of the academicians)since

the early 1960s is the castigation of the West for slavery and

colonialism and how that continues to impair African development. At

the same time such an utterance may not be outrageous. Unless we stop

fretting about that 'important past' as if talking about it is a

panacea to our problems, I am afraid we will not make much progress.

Now that that policy of blaming the West is leading is nowhere, why

don't we become a little more introspective?



On the question of greed, the problem is not much with our businessmen

as long as they stay within the confines of the law i.e., pay the

required custom duties, taxes, and fulfill their social responsibility.

But imagine that many of the wealthiest men/women in Africa are former

politicians and civil servants. What tends to differentiate them from

Gates and co. is that the latter have invested significantly in their

own countries. Instead of stashing away these sums in bank accounts

abroad and in foreign real estate, perhaps many of us would have been

happier if they invested at home. The problem with this reasoning is

clear-cut. They risk the possibility of losing what they took! Another

factor you do not seem to consider is that many of our own rich people

bask first in conspicuous spending ( limousines, big houses,

flambouyant ceremonies etc) before considering the creation of jobs

for the less fortunate. This is where our greed is different. I guess

we are all aware that personal desire to better oneself is what is

driving the world economy to this phenominal level, but when that

greed merely reduces the national cake in the form of leakages it

becomes a vice. That is what some will call the 'African greed'.



Better we stop fretting and fretting!



Lamin.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 18:30:57 GMT0BST

From: "BEYAI" <

To:

Subject: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <





I agree with Lamin entirely.

" In search of the Beast" The beast for our economic predicament is

within Africa itself. Pointing an accusing finger to others may not

do us any good. We have been blaming the same people for

years without any change in our position. Can't we think of

alternative ways of solving our own problems? After all Africa is

one of the several places affected by colonialism. While others were

concentrating in re-building their countries, we were busy siphoning

our limited resources from home to foreign countries.



It seems to me that economic development is in favour of the newly

independent African countries. If that is anything to go by then

where lies the much blamed colonialism? Our problem is that self interest is placed before

that of the nation and unless that attitude is changed, we shall be

blaming the colonial masters for generations to come.



The time, effort and money we expend in discussing the subject could

better be used elsewhere.





Cheers,

PLB









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 19:33:21 +0100 (BST)

From: O BALDEH <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Susan,

Happy to hear that you are would be linguist. I also read linguistic and

in my dissertation concentrated on sociolinguistic and phonology. I wrote

specifically on the Gambian languages but the phonology was on pulaar.



I would be very happy if we can liaise more to see how 'it tiques'.



I too read Bass' 'lectures'. I was impressed by his ability in writing

many things under one subject matter. However I was dissapointed that he

was not giving references and secondly his survey of the

sociolinguistic aspect or languages of the Gambia was totally

insufficient as he left out The manjakoes the koniagis, the ballantas

etc.meaning that he was just taking from other people's writings who

unfamiliar with linguistic landsscape of the country just mmention the

main languages.

Futhermore his analysis of the mandinka sentence structure and verb

characteristics show that he is not familiar with the quintessence of the

african languages particularly the Gambian languages or generative

grammar or government et liage I am speaking french here but I know you

understand what I am reffering to.

Even the secerts of the TOWER of BABEL was not clearly analysed.



I hope Bass will reply to me so that he can conduct some evening classes

for the students on the topics he has so adamantly taken up without even

quoting even Chomsky for fro reading Bass is not an authority in

linguistics or on the Gambian languages. He could have even refferd to

Kodu mbassy Njie, one of the leading generativists of the Gambian wollof

or languages.

Sorry to bother you with this cliche, however I do not intend to

destablise one of the lecturers of this Bantaba, but I think that when

one is writing on languages especially on african languages one should

understand how they really tique to avoid the transfer of an alien

analytical approach without understanding the substance which animates

it.

In the event that you are interested we may devise a way to exchange

materials though my works are totally in french. I wouldnot mind

translating them.

By the way do you know any institution which has african languages key board?



ajaraama



Omar Baldeh























On Tue, 15 Jul 1997, Susan Renee Hayes wrote:



> Greetings,

>

> I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia as

> a Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in Mansajang

> Kunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) is

> Ebrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at Indiana

> University studying linguistics (and I have updated references on African

> language classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introduction

> to the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently gone

> into the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spending

> more time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerning

> the Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way

> (happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with the

> hope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and to

> hear from others from and connected with the country.

>

> Thanks,

>

> Susan

>



------------------------------



Date: 28 Jul 1997 18:32:57 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: DISARMAMENT: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at UN Arms Curbs

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 23-Jul-97 ***



Title: DISARMAMENT: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at UN Arms Curbs



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 23 (IPS) - The influential National Rifle

Association (NRA) is turning its guns on a U.N. initiative aimed

at curbing the flow of small arms and light weapons throughout the

world.



A U.N. panel of government experts, ending two weeks of

deliberations behind closed doors, is now compiling a report

recommending measures to restrict the flow of light weapons. But

the most powerful gun lobby in the United States says that gun

control is not within the proper mandate of the world body.



''Any U.N. action is bound to affect national firearms

legislation in this country,'' says Tom Mason, the NRA

representative at the United Nations.



''Our position is that gun-control is an internal matter - and

an extremely complex subject - that should be left to governments

to deal with domestically,'' Mason told IPS.



The NRA preaches that ''guns don't kill people, only people

kill people'' and, while gun control is a hotly debated U.S.

political issue in the United States, the United Nations should

not be involved - for its own sake.



Mason warns that at a time when the United Nations has come

under attack in the U.S. Congress, it would not be wise for the

world body to take on a highly sensitive political issue.



''As the Panel well knows, the topic of U.S. participation in

the United Nations has undergone considerable debate in the U.S.

Congress recently,'' he says.



Secretary-General Kofi Annan has said that small arms - mostly

AK-47 assault rifles, grenade launchers, machine guns, anti-

personnel landmines, rifles and grenades - are the weapons of

choice in conflicts in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and

the former Soviet republics. Last week he announced the creation

of a new U.N. Department of Disarmament whose mandate also covers

small arms, along with weapons of mass destruction and

conventional arms.



''We should be able to track the movement of small arms and the

kind of weapons that have really caused havoc in the Great Lakes

region of Africa, in Albania and other places around the world,''

he told reporters last week.



Mason admits that the United Nations is geared to work with

member states towards disarmament in the field of strategic

weapons, including nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. ''But

small arms are a whole new dimension. Hundreds of millions of

civilians do not lawfully use and own strategic and heavy weapons,

but they lawfully own and use small arms.''



A reasonable examination of the question of small arms must

take into consideration the significant extent of legal civilian

ownership, Mason says.



The NRA, which last year was accorded the status of a non-

governmental organisation (NGO) at the United Nations, says it has

the right to express its views in its capacity as the ''oldest,

largest and most active'' gun lobby in the United States.



Mason says the Panel is really concerned with the image of

numerous young men armed with AK-47 assault rifles threating civil

order in a developing country.



''This is a political situation in which the real question

concerns how the firearms were obtained and not the firearms per

se,'' he told the U.N. Panel last week.



Mason says it was difficult to make a distinction between

legitimate hunting weapons and those used in civil conflicts.

''Hunting is fundamental to many cultures and firearms are

integral to that activity. In the U.S. alone, there are 12 million

deer hunters. Non-hunting societies should not seek to impose

their values on hunting societies.''



Last year former Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, who

led a campaign to curb the proliferation of small arms, complained

that the world body was not doing enough to stem the flow of light

weapons..



''The world is awash with them and traffic in them is very

difficult to monitor, let alone intercept,'' he said.



Boutros-Ghali proposed that the existing U.N. arms register be

expanded to include imports and exports of small arms such as

handguns, rifles, machine guns, mortars, rocket launchers, and

anti-personnel landmines.



The Register currently records the import and export of only

seven major categories of arms: battle tanks, armored combat

vehicles, large calibre artillery systems, fighter aircraft,

attack helicopters, warships, and missiles and missile launchers.



Boutros-Ghali said progress in the area of weapons of mass

destruction and major weapons systems must be followed by

progress in conventional arms, especially light weapons.

(END/IPS/td/mk/97)





Origin: Washington/DISARMAMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 18:37:40 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: The dath of a gambian in a danish prison

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9BA8.F8063A60"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9BA8.F8063A60

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Nordam!

Thanks for the contacts you have made.I agree with you very strongly =

that the Gambian Organisation in Denmark must make sure that its house =

is ordered and sophisticated enough ,so that when they smell something =

fishy next time they can make sufficient noise in Denmark to serve as a =

warning to everyone that black live and dignity cannot be molested with =

impunity anylonger.



Regards Basss!

----------

From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:

Sent: 28 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 16:40

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: The dath of a gambian in a danish prison



Friends, I agree that we have to shorten our messages, and try to put

the private ones directly to the person.

But I want to inform you that today I contacted Amnesty Int., Denmark,

and they also find the information given very "interesting" !!. The

Amnesty rules forbid the danish amnesty to take action in Denmark, so I

was informed to contact Amnesty International Secretary in London, the

Gambian research team. And at the same time find a danish journalist,

who could try to find out in Horsens, Jutland (the prison), what is the

"case" about.

If the gambian society in Denmark has contacted Amnesty in Denmark, they

have doctors, who could go and make the post mortem examination, I was

told. So it seems that the gambian society in Denmark must try to put up

a better network and action-plan, when something "special" happens here

in Denmark, so they can react with power. I=B4ll come back later. =

Asbj=F8rn

Nordam













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 21:56:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: A Gambian National Language

Message-ID: <19970728210128.AAA49294@LOCALNAME>



I have been thinking about a question which I always wanted to to ask

and perhaps Mr. Baldeh, Susan or another linguist on the list could

elaborate.



Is it not possible for The Gambian linguists to create a new language

from the existing ones which could become our national language in

twenty to thirty years time?

The new language could be a mixture of the most simple words from

each of the present languages.



Any comments?



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 22:29:22 +0100

From: Bahary <

To:

Subject: False Report

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello everyone.



Let defend ourself.



I don´t agree with the police report in Denmark about Jonkong case, they

killed the Jonkong. I want The Chairman of the Gambian Organization in

Denmark to write letter to the Gambian Organization

in worldwide to take good action againstDanish government.We all

demanded apostmortem which had not been done.



May allah have mercy on his soul.





Best Regards

B.Dukuray



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 22:59:12 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

Message-ID: <19970728221120.AAA34132@LOCALNAME>



On 26 Jul 97, Daddy Sang wrote:



> Perhaps we need to remind our consul in

> denmark what his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals

> whose existence in that country is one of the main reasons he

> represnts Gambia. It is very disheartening for a consul general to

> act like that, understandably, it was a holiday week but your fellow

> national just died under mysterious circumstances; it is encombent

> upon him to find out what really happened.



Mr. Sang, the consul is not a Gambian but a Dane (just for

clarification). When we told him that it was necessary that an

autopsy was necessary because it is unusual for a Gambian to commit

suicide, his first comment was that "the Danish police do not go about

killing people in custody". It was after we mentioned Babanding

Fatty's case to him that he began to have a second thought and

decided to send a fax.



Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 17:12:02 -0500 (EST)

From: Susan Renee Hayes <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A Gambian National Language

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Greetings,



Here are some of my first thoughts on the creation of a Gambian national

language. I'm not good at supporting these opinions with reserach

perhaps Mr. Baldeh can fill in specifics). First of all, it would never

work. Even if we were to narrow down the languages of the Gambia to the

three most widely spoken languages, i.e. Wolof, Mandinka and Fula, who

would be able to agree on which word from which language would be used?

There would be no way to decide which is the "simplest" since that woudl

be relative. Fula and Wolof are closely realted but those who have heard

both will know they sounds completely different and although the

processes used in Fula to make plurals was the same in Wolof, Wolof no

longer uses those same prcesses to the same degree as Fula. For example,

in Fula 'man' = gorko while 'men' = worbe. The last two letters in each

word is actually a suffix that denotes singular or plural (and it get a

lot more complicated from there). Mandinka is fairly distantly related

to Wolof and Fula. Some argue tat the Mande languages were the first to

branch off from the super-family called Niger-Congo (or Congo-Kordofanian).



I could suggest using Mandinka as the national language since it is the

most commonly heard langauge all over the Gambia (I'm sure some

Wolof-speakers are shaking their heads). You can use Mandinak all over

the country but Fula isn't as common in the urban areas and Wolof is less

common upcountry. Mandinka is also very simialr to Bambara and therefor

we could also communicate easily with Malians. However, Wolof is also

widely spoken especially on the North Bank and it is also widely used in

Senegal. Consider that Fula is the language with the widest geographical

distribution over all of Africa (not counting non-African languages).

There are Fula-speakers from Mauritania to Sudan to Cameroon and all

countries in between ( its more widely spoken geographically than Hausa

or Swahili). So no how would we choose.



Artificial means of constructiong or even controlling lnaguage and

language change do not work. Examples include the French Academy's

attempt to outlaw English words in French advertising. People will use

the words that work and language change is as natural and constant as any

other biological process you can think of. Efforts to establish a

simplified European language "Esperanto" have been interesting but

haven't produced any real Esperanto speakers.



And even if you could come up with a single Gambian language, Gambian

would not be able to use it outside and would still learn English or

French to commmunicate. Perhaps this would be like the currency in the

Gambian. It is one Gambain currency but its only useful in the Gambia

and I know most people would prefer a dollar to a dalasi.



One last point to this rambling. Could you convimce any one ethnic group

to give up their own language for another? I know my husband preferred

only to speak Fula and when he was younger he would only respond in Fula

although he understood others. He only relented and spoke Mandinka with

me because that was the only language I could speak. I know at least

once I greeted a Gambian person in a government office in Banjul in

Mandinak and they were thoroughly insulted and respoded in English with a

very unhappy face so there are many more issues concerning prestige and

social status the I think Mr Baldeh can address.



Sorry it was so long... I guess I've been saving up. They won't all be

like this.



Susan



PS We'd like to travel to Gambia in December... where are the cheapest

airline tickets?







Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 10:39:32 +0200

From: "A.Dibba" <

To: "Gambia-L (E-mail)" <

Subject: Basic education for everyone and electrification of the whole Gambia

Message-ID: <01BC9C0B.B477BA90@NTWK4_0_96-31>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



The two of the most important things for Gambia as nation, and can't do =

without are basic education for everyone and electrification of the =

whole land. This two things holds keys to lot of our social and =

economic problems. To successfully accomplish this task it needs lot of =

sacrifice , courage from everyone and long time investment for about a =

period of 15 to 20 years.[This is not a long time in a life of a nation. =

We have to sacrifice for the coming generation to benefit from it].

To make my point a bit clearer:

It is a clear and well known fact that people are migrating from rural =

to urban areas (....Banjul and the Kombos.)

You know why : Better schools, Better communication/Transport =

facilities, Better job opportunity -Industries, Departments and Hotels =

and tourism and hospitals/clinics, cinemas, Night clubs, Supermarkets, =

airport and seaport .

Can the Kombos and Banjul support all this people and give them decent =

life ?.=20

NO - As results we have more crimes, grumbling, discontent, corruption, =

fighting and all sort of social evils.=20

And what can be done about it:

National massive investment in reliable electricity / water supply and =

schools .Other things needed for different areas of development will =

follow as result. Even the government offices and department will =

decentralize, then industries will follow- because there would be a =

cheaper living / labour cost in the rural areas than urban - More profit =

for the industries. People will try alternative source of earning their =

livings by farming, handicrafts, etc...... .



With Regards



Abdoulie Dibba

=00=00



From: OMAR SOWE <

To: Momodou Camara <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Fwd: UNSUBSCRIBE FROM THE MAILING LIST

Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91.970729112414.18417B-100000@leofric>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Sir,

Could you please unsubscribe my address from the Gambia-l mailing list

please.



A mail was sent some time back concerning this issue, and nothing was done

about it.



I will be very grateful if this matter is resolve in immediate effect,

Thank you.



Omar





Tomaa,

I am in entire agreement with you. One only has to look

at the billions owned by Africans in Swiss and other banks,

the extravagant, not to say obscene, lifestyles led by many

African leaders and the autocratic, if not monarchical, regimes

found in many African countries, to know that we have got a

lot to answer for for our present plight. These are issues

that we Africans need to address as a matter of urgency.



If Africa's economic advancement is to have any remote

chance of success, it has to go its own way. It may be hard

and difficult, but operating within the present framework set

by western countries will only increase our poverty. We may be

criticised for protecting our interests, but that is what all

the western powers do. The western powers did not achieve

economic dominance through co-operation and fair competition with

Africa, but through incessant brutalisation, rape, and plunder

of the African continent, lasting centuries. How can we ever

forget this? And how can anybody honestly say that this has ended?



Regards,

Momodou





Momodou,



I will contribute on this topic, as it also touches on my

area of study. I cannot start it now as I am travelling. I

should be back within the next twenty-four hours.



Regards,

Momodou





------------------------------



WELL, IF THE PERSON SUPPOSEDLY WORKING TO PROTECT THE INTEREST OF THE =

GAMBIANS IN DENMARK HAS AN ATTITUDE THAT IS TENDENTIOUSLY DEFENSIVE =

ABOUT THE DANISH AUTHORITIES REPUTATION, EVEN BEFORE HE COULD VERIFY =

CLAIMS BY GAMBIAN NATIONALS IN DENMARK,THEN PERHAPS THAT PERSON SHOULD =

FIND HIMSELF ANOTHER JOB.WHY CAN'T ONE OF THE LONG RESIDING GAMBIANS IN =

DENMARK TELL THE GAMBIA GOVERNMENT THAT HE IS PERFECTLY CAPABLE OF =

PERFORMING THE JOB OF THE CONSUL?FOR HOW LONG CAN WE GO ON HIRING OTHERS =

TO DO OUR DIFFICULT JOBS FOR US?!



REGARDS BASSSS!



----------

From: Camara, Momodou[SMTP:

Sent: 28 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 23:59

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)



On 26 Jul 97, Daddy Sang wrote:



> Perhaps we need to remind our consul in

> denmark what his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals

> whose existence in that country is one of the main reasons he

> represnts Gambia. It is very disheartening for a consul general to

> act like that, understandably, it was a holiday week but your fellow

> national just died under mysterious circumstances; it is encombent

> upon him to find out what really happened.=20



Mr. Sang, the consul is not a Gambian but a Dane (just for=20

clarification). When we told him that it was necessary that an=20

autopsy was necessary because it is unusual for a Gambian to commit=20

suicide, his first comment was that "the Danish police do not go about=20

killing people in custody". It was after we mentioned Babanding=20

Fatty's case to him that he began to have a second thought and=20

decided to send a fax.=20



Momodou Camara













This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" <

(nari@commit.gm)





Mr Dibba,



Thank you for your useful comments on basic education and electrification

for everyone and every village in the Gambia. As a rural product, I know

the difference between urban and rural life styles, especially in the

absence of safe and clean water supply and other basic amenities which the

rural dwellers enjoy. Although development has its own adverse effects, I

think it is high time for every village/town in the Gambia to start

enjoying some of the amenities, particularly pipe-borne water, electricity

and good access roads which make life more attractive and enjoyable in the

urban areas.



I think you are also on the right track concerning decentralization. This

is one of the best ways to reduce rural-urban drift and provide an enabling

environment for the youth to make the best use of the opportunities and

make life more comfortable themselves and their families, instead of

roaming the streets of urban centres looking for greener pastures. The

Government, I believe, should encourage NGOs to create and run

community-based projects to attract popular participation, in order to

boost the living standard of the rural poor.





The two of the most important things for Gambia as nation, and can't do

without are basic education for everyone and electrification of the whole

land. This two things holds keys to lot of our social and economic

problems. To successfully accomplish this task it needs lot of sacrifice ,

courage from everyone and long time investment for about a period of 15 to

20 years.[This is not a long time in a life of a nation. We have to

sacrifice for the coming generation to benefit from it].

To make my point a bit clearer:

It is a clear and well known fact that people are migrating from rural to

urban areas (....Banjul and the Kombos.)

You know why : Better schools, Better communication/Transport facilities,

Better job opportunity -Industries, Departments and Hotels and tourism and

hospitals/clinics, cinemas, Night clubs, Supermarkets, airport and seaport



Hello All,



Per Mr. Tony Loum's request in response to Habib, I am presenting a

brief account of the insurance coverage which the Organization of

African Associations (OAA) successfully negotiated here in Seattle.

The OAA is an umbrella organization that comprises African and

African-American associations in Washington State.



There have been some traumatic deaths of a few Africans during the

last few years. Generating adequate funds to complete the demanding

funeral arrangements and to ship the body were extremely difficult

challenges. The process usually involves somewhere around $7,000

-- outside the reach of most uninsured individuals.



Over the last year and a half, we talked to many insurance companies

and finally negotiated a concrete policy with one on the following

simple terms:



1. A group policy for which every subscribing individual of any

OAA member association will be eligible.



2. A simple, affordable, felxible, premium level.



3. Flexible payment schedule: monthly, quarterly, or annual.



4. A group rate based on the group's demographic averages

(age, gender).



Based on these, the major benefit of the policy we negotiated was

as follows:



For a $10,000 life insurance policy, a member pays only $4.00 (four

dollars) per month, or $48.00 (forty-eight dollars) a year. This

translates to 40 cents per thousand dollars of benefit per month.



Minor additional benefits to all members and their families include

additional cash benefits for accidental death and dismemberment

(AD&D), vision and prescription discounts, etc.



The four key advantages of this insurance are:



1. There is no screening for anything. Members qualify upon

subscription.



2. Privacy: Individual/private demographic information of

member subscribers are not released to the Insurance

company.



3. If a subscribing member of our community dies, the insurance

company immediately writes the check for the amount of

benefits to the beneficiary with no questions asked, as long as

they are identified by OAA.



Needless to say how happy and relieved we are to have this insurance

in place.



We intend to work with the company to extend the policy to other

states in the U.S., as well as to different countries in Africa.



If Africans in other locations are interested in pursuing this, DO

NOT SEND E-MAIL, but please WRITE to me at the Organization

of African Associations, P.O. Box 22413, Seattle, WA. 98122, USA.

PLEASE DO NOT SEND PRIVATE E-MAIL REGARDING THIS!!!l



Even though I have been peeping for a while, I have been following

and enjoying the discussions on Gambia-l. Keep the lively debates

up.



Back to peeper's paradise.



Regards,



S. G. Kamara.





Susan!

Well,as you yourself have rightly pointed out,heading towards the road =

of choosing one language as the official Gambian Language would be =

heading towards a dead-end street of course! Because the hard fact =

remains that Gambia is still a highly rural and tribalized country,and =

none of the language groupings would even want to discuss such a =

'dangerous' proposition,since language,for most of them,is not just a =

language but also an ethnic group,identity and a view of life,which =

would, in their view, be severely threatened when that(language) of the =

other group is chosen.So choosing one language is out of the question!



As for Modou's question whether it is possible to literally manufacture =

a new language out of the ones that we now have(a hybridized =

language);that is of course technically possible,but only =

technically,since every language's survival depends first and foremost =

on a speech community(people who speak it),and the chances are that such =

a language would be either too stagnant,like the example given by =

Susan,Esperanto, or dead by the time it can boast of sufficient number =

of speakers that master it and love it well enough to bring up their =

children in it.Just imagine,Esperanto is now more than ninety years old =

and the total number of people who have mastered it reasonably well =

worldwide is still hovering between ninety to hundred thousand! So,this =

also,I think,is not feasable in Gambia's case.



So,maybe,for starters,the best thing would be to make it obligatory for =

every school child to learn reading and writing skills of his/her mother =

tongue at the primary level.And from the middle level to the end of =

high school, Mandinka and Wollof would be obligatory subjects for the =

non-Madinkas and non-wollofs in addition to their mother tongues,so that =

both the Wollof and the Mandinka students would have to (must) choose =

one other language in addition to Wollof and Mandinka.That way,every =

Gambian school child will have mastered two languages by the time she =

completes high school,not counting English and her mother tongue.And the =

official languges of debate in the National Assembly would be =

English,Wollof and Mandinka,so that a member of parliament would be =

absolutely free to use any of or all of them mixed together if he =

chooses.



Regards Bassss! =20





=09



----------

From: Susan Renee Hayes[SMTP:

Sent: 28 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 20:12

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: A Gambian National Language





Greetings,



Here are some of my first thoughts on the creation of a Gambian national =



language. I'm not good at supporting these opinions with reserach=20

perhaps Mr. Baldeh can fill in specifics). First of all, it would never =



work. Even if we were to narrow down the languages of the Gambia to the =



three most widely spoken languages, i.e. Wolof, Mandinka and Fula, who=20

would be able to agree on which word from which language would be used? =



There would be no way to decide which is the "simplest" since that woudl =



be relative. Fula and Wolof are closely realted but those who have =

heard=20

both will know they sounds completely different and although the=20

processes used in Fula to make plurals was the same in Wolof, Wolof no=20

longer uses those same prcesses to the same degree as Fula. For =

example,=20

in Fula 'man' =3D gorko while 'men' =3D worbe. The last two letters in =

each=20

word is actually a suffix that denotes singular or plural (and it get a=20

lot more complicated from there). Mandinka is fairly distantly related=20

to Wolof and Fula. Some argue tat the Mande languages were the first to =



branch off from the super-family called Niger-Congo (or =

Congo-Kordofanian).



I could suggest using Mandinka as the national language since it is the=20

most commonly heard langauge all over the Gambia (I'm sure some=20

Wolof-speakers are shaking their heads). You can use Mandinak all over=20

the country but Fula isn't as common in the urban areas and Wolof is =

less=20

common upcountry. Mandinka is also very simialr to Bambara and therefor =



we could also communicate easily with Malians. However, Wolof is also=20

widely spoken especially on the North Bank and it is also widely used in =



Senegal. Consider that Fula is the language with the widest =

geographical=20

distribution over all of Africa (not counting non-African languages). =20

There are Fula-speakers from Mauritania to Sudan to Cameroon and all=20

countries in between ( its more widely spoken geographically than Hausa=20

or Swahili). So no how would we choose.



Artificial means of constructiong or even controlling lnaguage and=20

language change do not work. Examples include the French Academy's=20

attempt to outlaw English words in French advertising. People will use=20

the words that work and language change is as natural and constant as =

any=20

other biological process you can think of. Efforts to establish a=20

simplified European language "Esperanto" have been interesting but=20

haven't produced any real Esperanto speakers.



And even if you could come up with a single Gambian language, Gambian=20

would not be able to use it outside and would still learn English or=20

French to commmunicate. Perhaps this would be like the currency in the=20

Gambian. It is one Gambain currency but its only useful in the Gambia=20

and I know most people would prefer a dollar to a dalasi.



One last point to this rambling. Could you convimce any one ethnic =

group=20

to give up their own language for another? I know my husband preferred=20

only to speak Fula and when he was younger he would only respond in Fula =



although he understood others. He only relented and spoke Mandinka with =



me because that was the only language I could speak. I know at least=20

once I greeted a Gambian person in a government office in Banjul in=20

Mandinak and they were thoroughly insulted and respoded in English with =

a=20

very unhappy face so there are many more issues concerning prestige and=20

social status the I think Mr Baldeh can address.



Sorry it was so long... I guess I've been saving up. They won't all be=20

like this. =20



Susan



PS We'd like to travel to Gambia in December... where are the cheapest=20

airline tickets?







Hello list managers,

could somebody please subscribe this brother.

Alieu Jawara.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 20:01:50 PDT

From: Omar Gassama <

To:

Cc:

Subject: enquire



Dear Brothers,

I am very glad to send you this e-mail.My name is Omar

Gassama,from Brikama Town,I am a gambian student in malaysia,I have seen

the e-mail add ..of Gambia-L, then, I emijetly sent a letter througth it

but it couldn't entered,they said in the reply wrong add..this the add

... I used <

correct e-mail of this programme if you know it.Also ,the same thing for

subscribtion in Daily Observer through Internet.By the way,I got all

your e-mail add..from your homepage(s)

I think that you will help for this matter.this my

E-mail<



ALABARAKA BAKE BAKE



WAS SALAAM

gassama





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at





Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Bassss,



I think your plan of Wolof and Mandinak being national languages along

with English are good. I also agree that all children should start

school in their mother tongue and add other languages as they continue in

school. There is research that supports the idea that kids will learn

subjects like math and scinece best if they can learn basic concepts in

their own language and then transfer that knowledge into English or

French or any other language. I think it used to be common for kids to

start in a langauge other than their mother tongue and they would have

trouble because they would be trying to learn a different language and a

new subject. I think in many places in Africa children are being taught

reading and writing in their first language as you suggested. Do you or

does anyone know what the situation is about this in Gambia ( it could be

a possible dissertation topic for me). I assume most educators would

agree that using the first language early-on is (obviously) the best

answer but I would also believe that parents of primary school children

would prefer to see their kids learning English from the start.

Especially in the rural areas I think people don't think of their native

langauges as having any prestige in terms of education. I know when I

suggested learning to read and write in Fula or Mandinak as a step to

learning to read and write English, people looked at me like I was crazy

and even secondary school kids who could read English well were perplexed

when I gave them a text in their native language to read.... they had

trouble even sounding out the words (they were phonetically written).

And they were'nt even interested in reading their own langauge (in this

case Fula).



Out of curiosity, why not add Fula as a native language? I know the

Fula-speakers are a minority in the country but aren't (or weren't) there

Fulas in higher places in the government?



Susan



>Bassss,

>

>I think your plan of Wolof and Mandinak being national languages >along

with English are good.



>Out of curiosity, why not add Fula as a native language? I know the

>Fula-speakers are a minority in the country but aren't (or weren't)

>there Fulas in higher places in the government?

>

>Susan



Susan,



What about adding Jola as well, since the president is one!!!!! I "like"

your reasoning above.



Jainaba.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



My feelings exactly. Yes the past did happen and yes it did have an

effect, BUT, dwelling on it isn't taking us anywhere except backwards.

Lets find out what the problems are and deal with them head on.

Ancha.

On Mon, 28 Jul 1997, BEYAI wrote:



>

> I agree with Lamin entirely.

> " In search of the Beast" The beast for our economic predicament is

> within Africa itself. Pointing an accusing finger to others may not

> do us any good. We have been blaming the same people for

> years without any change in our position. Can't we think of

> alternative ways of solving our own problems? After all Africa is

> one of the several places affected by colonialism. While others were

> concentrating in re-building their countries, we were busy siphoning

> our limited resources from home to foreign countries.

>

> It seems to me that economic development is in favour of the newly

> independent African countries. If that is anything to go by then

> where lies the much blamed colonialism? Our problem is that self

interest is placed before

> that of the nation and unless that attitude is changed, we shall be

> blaming the colonial masters for generations to come.

>

> The time, effort and money we expend in discussing the subject could

> better be used elsewhere.

>

>

> Cheers,

> PLB

>

>

>



On Tue, 29 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:

>

> If Africa's economic advancement is to have any remote

> chance of success, it has to go its own way. It may be hard

> and difficult, but operating within the present framework set

> by western countries will only increase our poverty. We may be

> criticised for protecting our interests, but that is what all

> the western powers do. The western powers did not achieve

> economic dominance through co-operation and fair competition with

> Africa, but through incessant brutalisation, rape, and plunder

> of the African continent, lasting centuries. How can we ever

> forget this? And how can anybody honestly say that this has ended?

>

> Regards,

> Momodou

>

hello Momodou,

In answer to your questions, I don't think we can forget about slavery

etc Actually, I hope someone is writing all this down for some of us who

don't know the real stories/ everything that happened and for subsequent

generations. These facts should be there inorder to remind us

constantly of what happened and why we should sacrifice and move towards

nation building instead of self material gains. which is what helped the

west in the first place to achieve what they did, with our own helping

them to destroy us. I think we should use the past as our motivating

force to help guide us into a brighter future.

Ancha.



It is high time, the Gambian authority start considering using /considering/ appointing Gamibian citizen to perform duties of consul .



With Regards



Abdoulie Dibba



Ref.:





-





Hie Mr. Dibba, I really support your idea. Gambians living abroad can

definitely perform such duties and even better.



With regards



Joof.



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: 30. juli 1997 08:42

> To: '

> Subject: Gambians are capble !!!

>

> It is high time, the Gambian authority start considering using

> /considering/ appointing Gamibian citizen to perform duties of consul

> .

>

> With Regards

>

> Abdoulie Dibba

>

> Ref.:

> << Message: RE: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd) >>

>



Hello Abdoulie



I do slemly agree with your article basic education for everyone... As you

stated the two most important things are education and electricity. Here I

do agree with you again but if these two are the most important things then

were doe HEALTH; CLEAN WATER and SANITATION comes. As the sayiing goes a

healthy mind is always found in a healthy body.=20



Concerning desentralising, I did mentioned that in one of my recent articles

to Asbj=F8rn Nordam. There must be willingness from the from the government=

to

give the local authorities (AREA and MUNICIPAL COUNCILS) a role to play on

governing factors and policy making for the advancement of our beloved

nation. It dosen=B4t simply meant that when government decentralise the the

Industries will follow as you stated. It should be on the government policys

on land allocation to Industries. There are many areas like Brikama, Soma

Mansakonko Bansang etc and not only the Kanifing area. This will also

contribute in decetralising the pollution and Toxic waste at Kanifing. I am

not justifying the Pollution and Toxic waste, but to make also a safer

environment for the duellers at Kanifing area.



I think it is very unfortunate to state that there is cheaper living and

labour cost in the rural areas than the urban areas and more profit for the

Industries. Industries are not specially different from monsters when it

comes to profit making or exploiting cheap labour. This have been wirnessed

by massive usage of child labour from Muti-Billin dollar companies, this was

not a wise idea. We should advocate for making people advance and

economically independent. It is not just to use all human resorts without

making them advance. his goes back to ASbj=F8rn Nordams question on what is=

a

decent salary. I believe and think we purchase the same commodoties. If

cheap labour happens to be a trend of decentralising as you suggested it

will create divisions in areas and a wide gap on the socio-economic trends

to purchase the same as the population at large.



What i thought wouldbe a bette "solution" is to set up an income tax

programme for those working in the rural areas in encouraging the movement

of competence to those areas



I hope one day we would stand and say this is our deeds for a better Gambia.



With rind regards





Omar S. Saho





Loum[SMTP: tloum@u.washington.edu Sent: 22/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 12:19 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------------------------------------------------------------------------First, let me express sorrow and offer my condolences to the friends andfamily of the deceased. Perhaps we need to remind our consul in denmark =whathis obligations are especially to Gambian nationals whose existence in =thatcountry is one of the main reasons he represnts Gambia. It is verydisheartening for a consul general to act like that, understandably, it =was aholiday week but your fellow national just died under mysteriouscircumstances; it is encombent upon him to find out what really =happened.Now, I understand that for those of you who are muslims when somebodydies,he/she must be burried whithin a certain period of time, Is thereanywhere in the koran where one can use to implore our elders back home =aboutthe importance of a post-mortem operation. If Jonbong encountered foul =play.it should be exposed. This can form a precedence that others can use toenquire into things of this nature. I don't know the law in denmark butsomebody owes us an explaination and those of you in Denmark should putpressure on our consul to get some answers and if there's anyone out =therewho is an expert in the koran please intercede with an advice to what Ialluded to. It's a pitty we will never find out the cause of death but =forthe future we need to take steps to protect our nationals from =unnessisary +untimely death like this.Peace =20Daddy Sang------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 02:57:29 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 199707271754.CAA02098@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIList Managers,Please subscribe Baboucarr Manneh at this new address:Thanks for your service and 'keep up the good work down there'!Lamin.------------------------------Date: 27 Jul 1997 21:17:22 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Africa: Commonwealth StatementMessage-ID: < 2090708895.283270904@inform-bbs.dk Africa: Commonwealth StatementDate distributed (ymd): 970727Document reposted by APICThis posting contains the Concluding Statement from the July10-11, 1997 meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group(CMAG). CMAG was established by Commonwealth leaders when theylast met in New Zealand in November 1995 to deal with serious orpersistent violations of the Harare Declaration, the statement ofCommonwealth principles drawn up in 1991. These include acommitment to democracy, good governance, human rights and therule of law.CMAG comprises Ministers from Britain, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica,Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe. It is chairedby the Hon. Dr Stan Mudenge, Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe.For more information, contact:Information and Public Affairs DivisionCommonwealth SecretariatMarlborough House, Pall MallLondon SW1Y 5HX, BritainTel: +171 839 3411; Fax: +171 839 9081Web: www.thecommonwealth.org The Amnesty International memorandum on Nigeria submitted to theCMAG meeting is available on the World Wide Web at:*********************************************************Commonwealth News Release11 July 1997SEVENTH MEETING OF THE COMMONWEALTH MINISTERIAL ACTIONGROUP ON THE HARARE DECLARATION (CMAG)Marlborough House, 10-11 July 1997CONCLUDING STATEMENT1. The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group on the HarareDeclaration (CMAG) held its seventh meeting at Marlborough Housein London on 10-11 July 1997 to review developments in theGambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone and to consider preparations forits Report to the October 1997 Commonwealth Heads of GovernmentMeeting (CHOGM).The Gambia2. The Group welcomed the report of the Commonwealth SecretariatAssessment Mission which visited The Gambia on 24-27 March 1997and requested the Secretary-General to implement itsrecommendations for technical assistance in consolidating thedemocratic transition.3. At the same time, it reiterated its previous concern aboutthe lack of a fully inclusive political system in the Gambia. Inthat context, CMAG urged the Government of The Gambia to removewithout further delay the ban on certain political parties andindividuals contained in Decree No. 89 and, in the politicalenvironment so created, demonstrate its stated commitment tohuman rights and the rule of law. Furthermore, CMAG called onthe Government of The Gambia to investigate allegations ofharassment of the Opposition.Nigeria4. Recalling the statement made by its Chairman in Abuja inNovember 1996 that "CMAG will, in pursuance of its mandate,remain engaged with Nigeria and seek to have access to the widestpossible cross-section of views from Nigeria", the Group receivedoral presentations from a number of non-governmentalorganisations (NGOs) and representatives of Nigerian civilsociety. These included four Nigerian NGOs, viz. the NationalDemocratic Coalition of Nigeria, the Movement for the Survival ofthe Ogoni People, the Democratic Alliance of Women in Nigeria,and the Civil Liberties Organisation. CMAG also heardrepresentations from three pan-Commonwealth organisations -namely, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, theCommonwealth Trade Union Council and the Commonwealth Lawyers'Association - as well as from three international groups, vizAmnesty International, Article 19 (which also represented HumanRights Watch/Africa) and the International Crisis Group.5. The representations made to CMAG expressed strong concernsover what was seen as a deteriorating situation in respect ofhuman rights and the rule of law in Nigeria. Equally strongconcerns were raised about the Nigerian Government's transitionprogramme, which is perceived as being pursued without unfetteredand free participation, as well as its likely outcome. Therepresentation also raised the question of the growing numbers ofNigerian exiles in neighbouring and other countries and theirneed for assistance. CMAG was urged by all to recommend theCHOGM more effective measures to be taken by the Commonwealth andthe wider international community to persuade Nigeria to live upto its commitments under the Harare Commonwealth Declaration.6. The information which CMAG gathered from these exchanges withthe NGOs was considered to be extremely useful and will, alongwith the information already gathered from the NigerianGovernment and other sources, inform the Group's deliberationsand eventual recommendations to Commonwealth Heads of Government.Sierra Leone7. CMAG, recalling statements by its Chairman and theCommonwealth Secretary-General and by others, including theSummit of the Organisation of African Unity, condemned themilitary "coup d'etat" of 25 May 1997 in Sierra Leone whichresulted in the overthrow of the democratically electedgovernment. The Group called for the immediate and unconditionalreinstatement of the democratically elected government of SierraLeone under President Tejan Kabbah. It urged the internationalcommunity to continue to deny recognition to the present illegalregime in Freetown and decided, in accordance with the MilbrookAction Programme, that pending the restoration of the legitimategovernment, the participation of Sierra Leone in the councils ofthe Commonwealth would be suspended.8. The Group welcomed the efforts to restore the legitimateGovernment of Sierra Leone currently being undertaken by theEconomic Community of West African States. At the same time, theGroup took note that these efforts were being taken in accordancewith the decision taken by the OAU and that they were beingcarried out in co-ordination with the United Nations. CMAG calledon the international community fully to support the objectives ofthese efforts.Next meeting9. CMAG decided to hold its next meeting in London on 11-12September 1997 to formulate its recommendations to CHOGM.************************************************************This material is being reposted for wider distribution by theAfrica Policy Information Center (APIC), the educationalaffiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primaryobjective is to widen the policy debate in the United Statesaround African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, byconcentrating on providing accessible policy-relevantinformation and analysis usable by a wide range of groups andindividuals.Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material citedfrom another source please contact directly the sourcementioned in the posting rather than APIC.For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. ************************************************************------------------------------Date: 27 Jul 1997 21:20:59 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary UsMessage-ID: < 1494876126.283271366@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 22-Jul-97 ***Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for BulletsBy Gumisai MutumeJOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, Ngugi waThiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he isregarded by the younger generation as one Africa's most importantcontemporary writers.Dressed in a simple African robe, wa Thiong'o is willing togive attention to all who approach him - whether for an autographor to discuss the explosive situation in his home country, Kenya.He regards himself as just as ordinary as the people deep in ruralKenya for whom he writes.Yet, he is a revolutionary, championing a break with thelanguages of the colonisers and Africa's rediscovering its ownidentity in its culture and languages. He has shunned the use ofEnglish as a vehicle for his writings and instead uses Gikuyu, oneof Kenya's many languages, and in the more common Kiswahili.''I do not regard myself as a revolutionary,'' wa Thiong'o toldIPS. ''The things I say are so simple, I consider them to becommon sense. For example we must have our roots in our ownAfrican languages. All other communities do the same.''''But because of our colonial situation, what is normal hasbecome abnormal. When you insist on normality people see you asrevolutionary.''No matter how he sees himself, the views expressed by Ngugi waThiong'o are seen as such a threat in kenya that he has beenforced into exile from his home country since 1982.Some of his works are not freely available back home and thegovernment of President Daniel Arap Moi went as far as sending itsforeign minister to England in 1984 to ask the British governmentto stop the staging of Ngugi's play 'The Trial of Dedan Kimathi'at the Africa Centre in London.'The River Between', 'A Grain of wheat', 'Matigari','Decolonising the Mind' and 'Moving the Centre' are some of hisworks that look at the realities confronting Africa during thecolonial era, in the post-colonial state.To wa Thiong'o, one of the greatest hindrances to developmentis the failure of African people to take pride in their ownlanguages and use them as vehicles for change. Across thecontinent, English, French and Portuguese are the languages offormal education and mental development, while indigenous tonguesare associated with backwardness.''We see the rise of two nations within one territory -- asmall minority conducting affairs of the nation in Europeanlanguages and the majority speaking their own African languages.''wa Thiong'o told a conference of English teachers at theUniversity of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg this month.''This has vast implications for the development of the post-colonial nations in Africa. It means literally the split betweenthe mind and the body of Africa, producing what, in my book,'Decolonising the Mind', I called nations of bodiless heads andheadless bodies,''He argues that this has resulted in the 'thinking' part of thepopulation and the pool of skills and know-how in economics,agriculture, science and engineering, for example, being divorcedfrom the agents of social change -- the working majority.While Africa sings the song of North-South technology transfer,''the African intellectual elites, with their knowledge, refuse totransfer even the little they have already acquired into thelanguages of the majority below.''... knowledge researched by the sons and daughters of Africa,and actually paid for by the entire working majority who need itmost, is stored in European language granaries. There can be noreal economic growth and development where a whole people aredenied access to the latest developments in science, technology,health, medicine, business, finance and other skills...''The implications are that the peasant and worker in Africa aredenied participation in governance and discussions about their owneconomic, political and cultural survival since they have noaccess to information and are therefore written off even frominternational treaties.''Africa exists in international treaties in Europeanlanguages. At the UN Organisation and in nearly all its organs,there is not a single African language,'' he noted in 'Penpoints,Gunpoints and Dreams', a paper he first presented in Oxford lastyear and which is to be published in October.Ngugi and his wife Njeeri live in New Jersey, in the UnitedStates, where he is a professor of Comparative Literature andPerformance Studies at New York University.A lot of his time is spent on a journal of literature andculture called 'Mutiiri' and published in Gikuyu. Established in1994, it is the first journal of its kind to be supported andbased at a major university in the United States.'Mutiiri' continues Ngugi's work of promoting the developmentof African languages as the basis of modern thought in Africa.On the situation in his country, where pro-democracy rallies inearly July were brutally dispersed by the police, Ngugi says thereis growing hope now that the culture of silence and fear has beenbroken and there are attempts to create a level playing field.''It is no good going into the elections when Moi is both theplayer and referee and also the goalkeeper on both camps,'' hesaid. What is going on is very important. A social movement hasbegun.'' (END/IPS/gm/kb/mk/97)Origin: Washington/LITERATURE-AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 27 Jul 1997 21:19:00 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-AMERICAS: The Lost Ones are backMessage-ID: < 2505961438.283271178@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 23-Jul-97 ***Title: AFRICA-AMERICAS: The Lost Ones are BackBy Lewis MachipisaHARARE, Jul 23 (IPS) - Centuries ago, they were brutally shippedout of Africa to work on plantations in the Americas. Now they arenow coming back armed with dollars to help pull their mothercontinent out of poverty, and reap some benefit in the process.''We are here and we will never be separated again,'' thunderedRev. Leon Howard Sullivan, convener of the Fourth African/African-American Summit, which was officially opened here on Wednesday.''We have returned with something to give back to Africa. WhatMalaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have done, Africa can do too. Inthe next decades we can compete with any developing country in theworld. But only if we unite,'' Sullivan told the Jul 22-25 summit.More than 1,000 delegates are attending the conference,including the heads of state of Senegal, Botswana and Swaziland,the prime minister of Angola, delegations from Gabon, Coted'Ivoire and the Organisation of African Unity as well as businessrepresentatives from Africa and the Americas.Their agenda includes issues such as democracy and peace, AIDS,women's rights, the media, communication, food security, theelimination of illiteracy, and the development of economic ties.''We don't want America to see Africa as a backward continentwith monkeys and Tarzans but as the last frontier in investment,''said Sullivan, a renowned U.S. civil and human rights activist.''Besides, investing in Africa creates jobs back in America.Look at the Marshall Plan (launched by the U.S. after World War IIto get Europe back on its feet). Building Europe helped strengthenAmerica. So this is not charity,'' Sullivan added.Zimbabwean President Robert Mubabe, who officially opened themeeting, said Africans and African-Americans needed each otherbecause of historical and sentimental reasons which must form abasis for strengthening links between them.''We must devise ways and means to meet the many new challengeswe face in common through co-operation in many fields, as well asto recognise and take advantage of the many investments andbusiness opportunities that so far have not been fullyappreciated.'' said Mugabe.The aims of the summit include raising Africa's profile in theU.S. and encouraging business ties.The U.S. buys about 18 percent of Africa's total exports, andthis trade is expanding rapidly, say experts. The North Americanpresence in Africa is led by conglomerates such as General Motors,the Coca Cola Company and information technology giant, IBM.African-American businesses are still under-represented, althoughtheir interest in investing in the continent has been increasingsince the first African/African-American Summit, held in 1991.Mugabe said African economic development must not continue toremain a pipe dream. ''The new struggle in Africa now is for theachievement of rapid economic growth.''He said that, while traditional aid still has a role to playgiven the Africa's lack of infrastructure, the time had come forthe private sector to establish joint ventures that will createAfrican entrepreneurs who have the potential to strengthencooperation between Africa and America.For a long time, Mugabe said, the U.S. has tended to regardAfrica as a marginal part of the world which ''belonged'' toEurope. ''Ours has been a continent in which the United Statesbecame interested only as a stage for the Cold War,'' he noted.''We are confident that image of the continent is now behind usall.''This old negative image of Africa will only be fully erasedif we continue to see many Americans coming to and seekingopportunities in Africa to engage fully in the many businessventures that are on offer.''In a statement circulated at the summit, UNESCO directorGeneral Federico Mayor said that the meeting was timely as it wasan ''appropriate massive response to Africa's appeal for a newpartnership which the U.N. system is also trying to promote -- theU.N. Special Initiative For Africa.''''The current turmoil we are witnessing in many Africancountries highlights the need for us all to focus on that mostprecious possession of Africa,'' said Mayor, ''... and the key tothe solution of its problems.''Investors in Africa quite naturally have been inclined to payattention to the profits and gains in their investments. This isquite natural in a world where they, too, have obligations totheir shareholders and to those who invest in their projects.''However, their actions would be more positive should they paymore attention to the fate of the African workers without whomthose profits could not be realised.'' (end/ips/lm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-AMERICAS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 22:29:54 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: on leave (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970727222930.9809E-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 22:27:19 -0700From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu Subject: on leaveYlva Hernlund will be out of the country until August 1998. There ispresently no e-mail forwarding address, but I can be reached by snail mailat c/o SAWO PO BOX 958 Banjul The Gambia, or by FAX at (220) 49 60 42(include telephone number 49 63 76 on the cover sheet, as the post officehas to call me to come pick up faxes).------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 10:24:02 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MessageMessage-ID: <01BC9B40.5F2D5570@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello Sisters, Brother and Friends.I would like to make suggestion to Gambian-list members.It seems to me there are lot of mails which come to the list ,are not =intended for the list or are more or less personal mail.Some examples:ADD SOMEBODY TO THE LIST.A mail could be send to one of the list managers, rather than sending =this massage to all the list members who does nothing other than =deleting it.CONGRATUALATING/ CONDOLENCE MESSAGE TO SOMEBODYSend a personal/private massage to the person(s) concern.=20WELCOMING NEW MEMBER.Why not send to the person concern a warm welcoming message to the =person's private email address.I hope you would kindly consider my points and I would high appreciate =any comment about this issue and I do not intend to step on anyone's =toes intentionally.With RegardsAbdoulie Dibba------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 05:03:42 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MessageMessage-ID: < 33DC606E.6CCC20C5@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA.Dibba wrote:> Hello Sisters, Brother and Friends.> I would like to make suggestion to Gambian-list members.> It seems to me there are lot of mails which come to the list ,are not >intended for the list or are more or less personal mail.[...]> I hope you would kindly consider my points and I would high >appreciate.any comment about this issue and I do not intend to step on >anyone's toes intentionally.I agree with Abdoulie Dibba here.While most of these messages reflect kind gestures, they are alsosomewhat inhibiting to quite a few of us especially those of us incountries where transmission speeds are slow and connection fees arehigh. I am afraid that we have lost a few members for this very reason- members who could have contributed well to this forum.I would also like to add the issue of quoting original messages. Pleaseonly quote the relative parts of the original message and not the entirepiece. If you find that you are responding to the entire message then Ido not believe there is any need to quote anything at all since the"Re:" on the subject heading should indicate what you are responding to.If in your response you want to distinguish one particular message froma member in a series with the same subject heading, I would suggestbeginning your response with something like:Responding to X's message that begins: (quote first couple of lines)I think this way those who are interested can always go back to themessage you are referring to.If your software automatically quotes messages and you have problemsdisabling this feature, let us know and perhaps we can help.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:20:06 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MessageMessage-ID: <19970728102408.AAA34118@LOCALNAME>Mr. Dibba, I agree with most of the points you mention hereespecially personal mails to the list, which had been discussedseveral times earlier.Here is a tip of how to Subscribe or Unsubscribe to the Gambia-lwithout sending a message to the whole list:-1. The message should be sent to < listproc@u.washington.edu 2. Leave the 'Subject' field empty3. In the message area just write:-subscribe gambia-l (not the e-mail)orunsubscribe gambia-lYOU CAN'T ADD A FRIEND THIS WAY BECAUSE IT IS THE SUBSCRIBERHIM / HERSELF WHO SHOULD SEND THE ABOVE MESSAGE!!!!!!--------------------------------------------------------------------Example:- To add myself to the list, I just send an e-mailTO: listproc@u.washington.edu Subject:Cc:subscribe gambia-l Momodou Camara_____________________________________This message is only received by subscription managers who willthen make the necessary addition. The other alternative isto send a message to one of the subscription managers (Amadou S.Janneh, Sarian Loum, Latjor Ndow or Momodou Camara).However, the welcoming message to all new members is also a meansof informing other members that someone new has joined our Bantaba(pencha bi).Momodou CamaraOn 28 Jul 97 at 10:24, A.Dibba wrote:> Hello Sisters, Brother and Friends.> I would like to make suggestion to Gambian-list members.> It seems to me there are lot of mails which come to the list ,are> not intended for the list or are more or less personal mail. Some> examples: ADD SOMEBODY TO THE LIST. A mail could be send to one of> the list managers, rather than sending this massage to all the list> members who does nothing other than deleting it.> CONGRATUALATING/ CONDOLENCE MESSAGE TO SOMEBODY> Send a personal/private massage to the person(s) concern.> WELCOMING NEW MEMBER.> Why not send to the person concern a warm welcoming message to the> person's private email address.> I hope you would kindly consider my points and I would high> appreciate any comment about this issue and I do not intend to step> on anyone's toes intentionally.> With Regards> Abdoulie Dibba------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:30:46 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MessageMessage-ID: <19970728103448.AAA9074@LOCALNAME>On 28 Jul 97 at 5:03, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Please only quote the relative parts of the original message and not> the entire piece. If you find that you are responding to the entire> message then I do not believe there is any need to quote anything at> all since the "Re:" on the subject heading should indicate what you> are responding to.This is a good point that we should all remember because its onlytaking unnecessary space and transmission time.> If your software automatically quotes messages and you have problems> disabling this feature, let us know and perhaps we can help.I am sure there are many who will be willing to help.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 12:06:19 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)Message-ID: < 33DC6F1B.252B@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitpa sowe wrote:> Hello Andrea> You stated that secretary of state for finance and economics said that, the> total amount> which the president and his deligation spent, including the cost of special> flight and allowances> totals to the sum of 742,772.00. IS THIS AMOUNT CORRECT?> Pa SoweYes, it is true. It's no joke and no typing error, as Momodou Camaraconfirmed in his mail, too.Andrea------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 15:40:08 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The dath of a gambian in a danish prisonMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010B4@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, I agree that we have to shorten our messages, and try to putthe private ones directly to the person.But I want to inform you that today I contacted Amnesty Int., Denmark,and they also find the information given very "interesting" !!. TheAmnesty rules forbid the danish amnesty to take action in Denmark, so Iwas informed to contact Amnesty International Secretary in London, theGambian research team. And at the same time find a danish journalist,who could try to find out in Horsens, Jutland (the prison), what is the"case" about.If the gambian society in Denmark has contacted Amnesty in Denmark, =theyhave doctors, who could go and make the post mortem examination, I wastold. So it seems that the gambian society in Denmark must try to put =upa better network and action-plan, when something "special" happens herein Denmark, so they can react with power. I=B4ll come back later. =Asbj=F8rnNordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 09:47:21 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: death of Dembo MarongMessage-ID: < 199707281347.JAA02802@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textMay his Soul Rest In Peace.Malanding Jaiteh> Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed due to> complications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot about him> in detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. I thought I> should send this message in case there are any list members who may know him> and have not heard.> May Allah bless him and the family, Amin------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 16:30:02 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < 199707281430.QAA08289@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitToma,It seems that we are indeed burdened with a severe difficulty. The pointsyou raised are certainly relevant and genuine. Making a 'have-not' nationin Africa into a have requires paying attention to such intangibles asculture and social structure, both gravely influenced by the economicconsequences of slavery and colonialism. Naturally even present economicrelations with our so-called trading partners, resting squarely onin-built inequalities, seem to command a greater measure of our overallperformance. Unfair terms of trade, the strategic locationing of processingand reserach industries outside Africa (denying us of basic know-how), andthe continuous importation of only the rawest forms of raw-materials allindicate barriers against economic and industrial take-off for Africa.Nevertheless economic growth is also influenced by tangibles such aslevels of savings, education, the degree of committment to exports and astable political framework that encourages entrepreneurship and privateproperty, amongst other things. But having taken stock of our overallbrutal historical encounter with, especially, the West, we must eventuallyassume all present difficulties as challenges which we simply must tacklein order to MOVE ON? i.e there is a point where we must begin to beself-critical, especially at those instances where we can recognise thatpolicy formulation, and consequently, policy implementation has beengrossly faulty and inadequate. So I think Lamin and the Nigerian expertshave a point there.Infact, I think some of them raised very important issues which needcloser study? Prof. Osita Eze said that..."one of the basic problems is....we consume what we don't produce and...cannot afford". This isimportant in that it is suggestive of self-reliance(of which President Jammeh spoke a few days ago) and giving savings andcapital accumualtion a serious boost. Since most of our national marketsare so tiny, we must rely on ourselves for a good part of the investments,say, light industries may call for.Prof. Akin Mabogunje also maintains that "going to the basics is going tothe real people who produce". The seriousness of this cannot beoveremphasised, largely because, I am of the opinion,that an agricultural revolution is a prerequisite to industialisation. Theday African politicians bring in the marginalised farmers within themechanism of the world economy is the day true democracy would begin inAfrica.However, I am also sceptical of the above professor's claim that Nigeria'sproblems are partly caused by "excessive love of riches, which bredcorruption, and a hatred of other people's success". I think the professoris (OR I AM) confusing two closely related but separate matters.Excessive love of riches is simply GREED. (I think Lamin also made amention of this much earlier on as a very negative character trait inAfricans?). CAPITALISM IS ESSENTIALLY ORGANISED GREED. Bertrand Russel oncewrote something to the effect that where everybody has enough, the factthat some have more than enough would become unimportant. Because mostAmericans have enough, nobody minds the excessesive wealth of men like BillGates and Larry Ellison! The greed that drives these men towards their neardominance of the global software industry is infact admired! Their wealthdoes not contrast with the plight of a poor and pauperised population intheir country to cause indignation . But in Africa, where the oppositecondition obtains, the greed of men like Waziri Ibrahim SEEMS prettyobvious. So the problem is not greed per se, but rather how to legislate,and as a result regulate business in a manner so that the greed of one doesnot infringe upon the best interest of society. Bill, Larry, and Waziri allobtain there wealth through legitimate means - so we are told anyway. It isthis legislation, with the necessary checks and balances, that should curbthe destructive levels of corruption in Africa, just as it does elsewhere.[One could be as greedy as IBLIS - who would only go to hell with as manypeople as is statistically possible - as long as one remains within theboundaries of the law]. That it fails to work well is not because of greed.Greed exists in all human societies where property rights are enshrinedand protected in constitutions; AND, MATHEMATICALLY SPEAKING, ITS INTEGRALHAS NO UPPER LIMITS.BEST REGARDS,MODOU SIDIBEH.> Från: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto> Datum: den 25 juli 1997 16:38> Lamin,> Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for> the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development> came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and> colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less than> forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries> were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western> industries. There is no need for me to go into the> unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries> on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has> increased tremendously while that of primary produce has> decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the> Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other> academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on> whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks> industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no> one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the> case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like> minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking forAfrica.> The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions,> even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image> problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF> came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike> in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public> corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of> privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was> no private sector, but only foreign companies making money,> making money and making money. The story is the same all over> the world, even though sometimes they try to give the> impression that things were working in some countries, including> Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow> we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures,> and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be> used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time> with the political parties.> Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At> first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is> extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the> carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less> than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World> War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type> of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious> lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is> based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and> manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We> have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of> us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery,> deceit and exploitation.> I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there> were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial> days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other> means were used to turn Africans against each other.> Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are> the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing> to sell themselves for a mess of pottage.> HAVE A NICE WEEKEND> Momodou> On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,> Momodou Camara wrote:> > Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh> >> > ---forwarded mail START---> > From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet > > To: Momodou Camara> > Date: 25/07/97 3:37> > Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto> > - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -> > Momodou,> >> > Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one> > rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to> > hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must> > continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.> >> > Lamin.> >---------------------------END----------------------------------------------> >> >> >> > --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:20:06 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: death of Dembo MarongMessage-ID: < 970728111806_1658867849@emout02.mail.aol.com MALANDINGTHANK YOU FOR THE CONDOLENCES FOR DEMBO MARONGLIS STEWART FATTI------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 17:41:18 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The dath of a gambian in a danish prisonMessage-ID: <19970728164407.AAA23946@LOCALNAME>On 28 Jul 97 at 15:40, Asbjcrn Nordam wrote:> The Amnesty rules forbid the danish amnesty to take action in>Denmark, so I was informed to contact Amnesty International>Secretary in London, the Gambian research team.Asbjorn, Amnesty had been contacted in Denmark and London too by theGambian Organization. It is not the Gambia research team you shouldcontact but the Scandinavian or European programme because theincident occurred in Denmark and not Gambia.The one responsible for Denmark in London was on holidays and theassistant could not be reached when the contact was made.It is already late for any autopsy because the man is already burriedin the Gambia.Thanks for your concern.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 11:56:08 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Bissau Swapping Pesos for CFA francsMessage-ID: < 970728115601_-1976037631@emout15.mail.aol.com News on Bissau's entry into the CFA zone.Peace!Amadou Scattred Janneh(From the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee)------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 12:02:19 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Bissau story, againMessage-ID: < 970728120055_1313795075@emout07.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655Content-ID: < 0_26964_870105655@emout07.mail.aol.com.4362 Content-type: text/plainSorry folks, I messed up and didn't attach the Bissau story to my previousmail.And I concur with Dibba and Camara's recommendations on List Traffic. Thesewere raised so many times, so it's time we take such concerns seriously.Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655Content-ID: < 0_26964_870105655@emout07.mail.aol.com.4363 Content-type: text/plain;name="BISSAU"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableABIDJAN, July 28 (Reuter) - Guinea-Bissau, an impoverished, Portuguese-sp=eaking West African country of one million people, becomes a fully-fledge=d member of the Franc Zone when it swaps its present currency, the peso, =for the CFA franc on August 1. ==0DGuinea-Bissau joined the West African Monetary Union (UMOA) alongside Ben=in, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo in May. The =central bank of this West African part of the zone, the BCEAO, is in Daka=r, Senegal. ==0DThe BCEAO official in charge of the swap said it would be completed on ti=me, despite rumours to the contrary. ==0D``To cut short this rumour, I had to go on television (in Guinea-Bissau) =last Thursday to say that the operation is finishing on July 31, no later=,'' Patrice Kouame told Ivory Coast daily Fraternite-Matin in an intervie=w. ==0DThe authorities had given themselves three months because of the geograph=ical difficulties of effecting the change in a country of many islands an=d villages, he said. Pesos and CFA francs have been circulating in tandem=during this period. ==0D``Given the communications problems between the villages, we had to mobil=ise a helicopter for a week to carry out exchange operations on the vario=us inhabited islands,'' Kouame said. ==0DThe pesos are being swapped at a rate of 65 per one CFA franc, a figure h=e acknowledged might cause problems of arithmetic for poorly-educated pea=sants and other citizens. ==0DHowever, that was the market rate prevailing in December when the decisio=n to bring in Guinea-Bissau was taken, he said. The peso had fallen from =42 per CFA franc at the end of 1995. ==0DThe CFA franc itself is fixed at 100 per French Franc, and there are curr=ently around 620 CFA francs per U.S. dollar. ==0DKouame denied the currency change had fuelled inflation in Guinea-Bissau,=although he said some traders might have taken advantage of the situatio=n to round up, or simply push up, prices. ==0DThe authorities had monitored a basket of 26 prices and, while some had r=isen, that was mainly due to seasonal factors. ==0DRice had gone up, for example, because at this time of the year traders u=se it to pay farmers for their cashew nut crop. Since it is being used as=a currency as well as a foodstuff, demand is high and the price traditio=nally rises. ==0DKouame sidestepped a question on whether neighbouring Guinea might join t=he Zone. BCEAO governor Charles Konan Banny said recently it would be a g=ood thing if Guinea and Gambia, a state almost entirely enclosed by Seneg=al, were members. ==0DThe present members are in the process of creating a free trade zone and =deepening the union in other ways to transform it into the West African E=conomic and Monetary Union (UEMOA). ==0D09:54 07-28-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26964.emout07.mail.aol.com.870105655--------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 01:27:11 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < 199707281621.BAA13134@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr Sidibeh,It may not be fair to say that the greatest policy ever formulated byAfrican leaders ( and of course a good chunk of the academicians)sincethe early 1960s is the castigation of the West for slavery andcolonialism and how that continues to impair African development. Atthe same time such an utterance may not be outrageous. Unless we stopfretting about that 'important past' as if talking about it is apanacea to our problems, I am afraid we will not make much progress.Now that that policy of blaming the West is leading is nowhere, whydon't we become a little more introspective?On the question of greed, the problem is not much with our businessmenas long as they stay within the confines of the law i.e., pay therequired custom duties, taxes, and fulfill their social responsibility.But imagine that many of the wealthiest men/women in Africa are formerpoliticians and civil servants. What tends to differentiate them fromGates and co. is that the latter have invested significantly in theirown countries. Instead of stashing away these sums in bank accountsabroad and in foreign real estate, perhaps many of us would have beenhappier if they invested at home. The problem with this reasoning isclear-cut. They risk the possibility of losing what they took! Anotherfactor you do not seem to consider is that many of our own rich peoplebask first in conspicuous spending ( limousines, big houses,flambouyant ceremonies etc) before considering the creation of jobsfor the less fortunate. This is where our greed is different. I guesswe are all aware that personal desire to better oneself is what isdriving the world economy to this phenominal level, but when thatgreed merely reduces the national cake in the form of leakages itbecomes a vice. That is what some will call the 'African greed'.Better we stop fretting and fretting!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 18:30:57 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < 290E8D93C04@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk I agree with Lamin entirely." In search of the Beast" The beast for our economic predicament iswithin Africa itself. Pointing an accusing finger to others may notdo us any good. We have been blaming the same people foryears without any change in our position. Can't we think ofalternative ways of solving our own problems? After all Africa isone of the several places affected by colonialism. While others wereconcentrating in re-building their countries, we were busy siphoningour limited resources from home to foreign countries.It seems to me that economic development is in favour of the newlyindependent African countries. If that is anything to go by thenwhere lies the much blamed colonialism? Our problem is that self interest is placed beforethat of the nation and unless that attitude is changed, we shall beblaming the colonial masters for generations to come.The time, effort and money we expend in discussing the subject couldbetter be used elsewhere.Cheers,PLB------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 19:33:21 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970728185539.3045A-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISusan,Happy to hear that you are would be linguist. I also read linguistic andin my dissertation concentrated on sociolinguistic and phonology. I wrotespecifically on the Gambian languages but the phonology was on pulaar.I would be very happy if we can liaise more to see how 'it tiques'.I too read Bass' 'lectures'. I was impressed by his ability in writingmany things under one subject matter. However I was dissapointed that hewas not giving references and secondly his survey of thesociolinguistic aspect or languages of the Gambia was totallyinsufficient as he left out The manjakoes the koniagis, the ballantasetc.meaning that he was just taking from other people's writings whounfamiliar with linguistic landsscape of the country just mmention themain languages.Futhermore his analysis of the mandinka sentence structure and verbcharacteristics show that he is not familiar with the quintessence of theafrican languages particularly the Gambian languages or generativegrammar or government et liage I am speaking french here but I know youunderstand what I am reffering to.Even the secerts of the TOWER of BABEL was not clearly analysed.I hope Bass will reply to me so that he can conduct some evening classesfor the students on the topics he has so adamantly taken up without evenquoting even Chomsky for fro reading Bass is not an authority inlinguistics or on the Gambian languages. He could have even refferd toKodu mbassy Njie, one of the leading generativists of the Gambian wollofor languages.Sorry to bother you with this cliche, however I do not intend todestablise one of the lecturers of this Bantaba, but I think that whenone is writing on languages especially on african languages one shouldunderstand how they really tique to avoid the transfer of an alienanalytical approach without understanding the substance which animatesit.In the event that you are interested we may devise a way to exchangematerials though my works are totally in french. I wouldnot mindtranslating them.By the way do you know any institution which has african languages key board?ajaraamaOmar BaldehOn Tue, 15 Jul 1997, Susan Renee Hayes wrote:> Greetings,> I'm Susan Hayes and I live in Bloomington, Indiana. I went to Gambia as> a Peace Corps volunteer in 1988 and stayed for two years in Mansajang> Kunda, near Basse, URD. My husband (who I met during that time) is> Ebrima Jallow. I am technically a graduate student here at Indiana> University studying linguistics (and I have updated references on African> language classification to add to Mr. Drammeh's respectable introduction> to the subject). My husband, a tailor by trade, and I have recently gone> into the tailoring business here in Bloomington and I have been spending> more time on that than my dissertation research (which will be concerning> the Fula language). We have two small children who also get in the way> (happily) of finishing a graduate degree. I joined the list with the> hope of getting information about how things are going in Gambia and to> hear from others from and connected with the country.> Thanks,> Susan------------------------------Date: 28 Jul 1997 18:32:57 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DISARMAMENT: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at UN Arms CurbsMessage-ID: < 626655198.287886779@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 23-Jul-97 ***Title: DISARMAMENT: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at UN Arms CurbsBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Jul 23 (IPS) - The influential National RifleAssociation (NRA) is turning its guns on a U.N. initiative aimedat curbing the flow of small arms and light weapons throughout theworld.A U.N. panel of government experts, ending two weeks ofdeliberations behind closed doors, is now compiling a reportrecommending measures to restrict the flow of light weapons. Butthe most powerful gun lobby in the United States says that guncontrol is not within the proper mandate of the world body.''Any U.N. action is bound to affect national firearmslegislation in this country,'' says Tom Mason, the NRArepresentative at the United Nations.''Our position is that gun-control is an internal matter - andan extremely complex subject - that should be left to governmentsto deal with domestically,'' Mason told IPS.The NRA preaches that ''guns don't kill people, only peoplekill people'' and, while gun control is a hotly debated U.S.political issue in the United States, the United Nations shouldnot be involved - for its own sake.Mason warns that at a time when the United Nations has comeunder attack in the U.S. Congress, it would not be wise for theworld body to take on a highly sensitive political issue.''As the Panel well knows, the topic of U.S. participation inthe United Nations has undergone considerable debate in the U.S.Congress recently,'' he says.Secretary-General Kofi Annan has said that small arms - mostlyAK-47 assault rifles, grenade launchers, machine guns, anti-personnel landmines, rifles and grenades - are the weapons ofchoice in conflicts in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe andthe former Soviet republics. Last week he announced the creationof a new U.N. Department of Disarmament whose mandate also coverssmall arms, along with weapons of mass destruction andconventional arms.''We should be able to track the movement of small arms and thekind of weapons that have really caused havoc in the Great Lakesregion of Africa, in Albania and other places around the world,''he told reporters last week.Mason admits that the United Nations is geared to work withmember states towards disarmament in the field of strategicweapons, including nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. ''Butsmall arms are a whole new dimension. Hundreds of millions ofcivilians do not lawfully use and own strategic and heavy weapons,but they lawfully own and use small arms.''A reasonable examination of the question of small arms musttake into consideration the significant extent of legal civilianownership, Mason says.The NRA, which last year was accorded the status of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) at the United Nations, says it hasthe right to express its views in its capacity as the ''oldest,largest and most active'' gun lobby in the United States.Mason says the Panel is really concerned with the image ofnumerous young men armed with AK-47 assault rifles threating civilorder in a developing country.''This is a political situation in which the real questionconcerns how the firearms were obtained and not the firearms perse,'' he told the U.N. Panel last week.Mason says it was difficult to make a distinction betweenlegitimate hunting weapons and those used in civil conflicts.''Hunting is fundamental to many cultures and firearms areintegral to that activity. In the U.S. alone, there are 12 milliondeer hunters. Non-hunting societies should not seek to imposetheir values on hunting societies.''Last year former Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, wholed a campaign to curb the proliferation of small arms, complainedthat the world body was not doing enough to stem the flow of lightweapons..''The world is awash with them and traffic in them is verydifficult to monitor, let alone intercept,'' he said.Boutros-Ghali proposed that the existing U.N. arms register beexpanded to include imports and exports of small arms such ashandguns, rifles, machine guns, mortars, rocket launchers, andanti-personnel landmines.The Register currently records the import and export of onlyseven major categories of arms: battle tanks, armored combatvehicles, large calibre artillery systems, fighter aircraft,attack helicopters, warships, and missiles and missile launchers.Boutros-Ghali said progress in the area of weapons of massdestruction and major weapons systems must be followed byprogress in conventional arms, especially light weapons.(END/IPS/td/mk/97)Origin: Washington/DISARMAMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 18:37:40 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The dath of a gambian in a danish prisonMessage-ID: < 01BC9BA8.F7F57180@dikg.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9BA8.F8063A60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9BA8.F8063A60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Nordam!Thanks for the contacts you have made.I agree with you very strongly =that the Gambian Organisation in Denmark must make sure that its house =is ordered and sophisticated enough ,so that when they smell something =fishy next time they can make sufficient noise in Denmark to serve as a =warning to everyone that black live and dignity cannot be molested with =impunity anylonger.Regards Basss!----------From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: 28 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 16:40To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: The dath of a gambian in a danish prisonFriends, I agree that we have to shorten our messages, and try to putthe private ones directly to the person.But I want to inform you that today I contacted Amnesty Int., Denmark,and they also find the information given very "interesting" !!. TheAmnesty rules forbid the danish amnesty to take action in Denmark, so Iwas informed to contact Amnesty International Secretary in London, theGambian research team. And at the same time find a danish journalist,who could try to find out in Horsens, Jutland (the prison), what is the"case" about.If the gambian society in Denmark has contacted Amnesty in Denmark, theyhave doctors, who could go and make the post mortem examination, I wastold. So it seems that the gambian society in Denmark must try to put upa better network and action-plan, when something "special" happens herein Denmark, so they can react with power. I=B4ll come back later. =Asbj=F8rnNordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 21:56:32 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: <19970728210128.AAA49294@LOCALNAME>I have been thinking about a question which I always wanted to to askand perhaps Mr. Baldeh, Susan or another linguist on the list couldelaborate.Is it not possible for The Gambian linguists to create a new languagefrom the existing ones which could become our national language intwenty to thirty years time?The new language could be a mixture of the most simple words fromeach of the present languages.Any comments?Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 22:29:22 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: False ReportMessage-ID: < 33DD0F2E.38E3@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello everyone.Let defend ourself.I don´t agree with the police report in Denmark about Jonkong case, theykilled the Jonkong. I want The Chairman of the Gambian Organization inDenmark to write letter to the Gambian Organizationin worldwide to take good action againstDanish government.We alldemanded apostmortem which had not been done.May allah have mercy on his soul.Best RegardsB.Dukuray------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 22:59:12 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)Message-ID: <19970728221120.AAA34132@LOCALNAME>On 26 Jul 97, Daddy Sang wrote:> Perhaps we need to remind our consul in> denmark what his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals> whose existence in that country is one of the main reasons he> represnts Gambia. It is very disheartening for a consul general to> act like that, understandably, it was a holiday week but your fellow> national just died under mysterious circumstances; it is encombent> upon him to find out what really happened.Mr. Sang, the consul is not a Gambian but a Dane (just forclarification). When we told him that it was necessary that anautopsy was necessary because it is unusual for a Gambian to commitsuicide, his first comment was that "the Danish police do not go aboutkilling people in custody". It was after we mentioned BabandingFatty's case to him that he began to have a second thought anddecided to send a fax.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Jul 1997 17:12:02 -0500 (EST)From: Susan Renee Hayes < srhayes@indiana.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970728165143.4790A-100000@juliet.ucs.indiana.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings,Here are some of my first thoughts on the creation of a Gambian nationallanguage. I'm not good at supporting these opinions with reserachperhaps Mr. Baldeh can fill in specifics). First of all, it would neverwork. Even if we were to narrow down the languages of the Gambia to thethree most widely spoken languages, i.e. Wolof, Mandinka and Fula, whowould be able to agree on which word from which language would be used?There would be no way to decide which is the "simplest" since that woudlbe relative. Fula and Wolof are closely realted but those who have heardboth will know they sounds completely different and although theprocesses used in Fula to make plurals was the same in Wolof, Wolof nolonger uses those same prcesses to the same degree as Fula. For example,in Fula 'man' = gorko while 'men' = worbe. The last two letters in eachword is actually a suffix that denotes singular or plural (and it get alot more complicated from there). Mandinka is fairly distantly relatedto Wolof and Fula. Some argue tat the Mande languages were the first tobranch off from the super-family called Niger-Congo (or Congo-Kordofanian).I could suggest using Mandinka as the national language since it is themost commonly heard langauge all over the Gambia (I'm sure someWolof-speakers are shaking their heads). You can use Mandinak all overthe country but Fula isn't as common in the urban areas and Wolof is lesscommon upcountry. Mandinka is also very simialr to Bambara and thereforwe could also communicate easily with Malians. However, Wolof is alsowidely spoken especially on the North Bank and it is also widely used inSenegal. Consider that Fula is the language with the widest geographicaldistribution over all of Africa (not counting non-African languages).There are Fula-speakers from Mauritania to Sudan to Cameroon and allcountries in between ( its more widely spoken geographically than Hausaor Swahili). So no how would we choose.Artificial means of constructiong or even controlling lnaguage andlanguage change do not work. Examples include the French Academy'sattempt to outlaw English words in French advertising. People will usethe words that work and language change is as natural and constant as anyother biological process you can think of. Efforts to establish asimplified European language "Esperanto" have been interesting buthaven't produced any real Esperanto speakers.And even if you could come up with a single Gambian language, Gambianwould not be able to use it outside and would still learn English orFrench to commmunicate. Perhaps this would be like the currency in theGambian. It is one Gambain currency but its only useful in the Gambiaand I know most people would prefer a dollar to a dalasi.One last point to this rambling. Could you convimce any one ethnic groupto give up their own language for another? I know my husband preferredonly to speak Fula and when he was younger he would only respond in Fulaalthough he understood others. He only relented and spoke Mandinka withme because that was the only language I could speak. I know at leastonce I greeted a Gambian person in a government office in Banjul inMandinak and they were thoroughly insulted and respoded in English with avery unhappy face so there are many more issues concerning prestige andsocial status the I think Mr Baldeh can address.Sorry it was so long... I guess I've been saving up. They won't all belike this.SusanPS We'd like to travel to Gambia in December... where are the cheapestairline tickets?------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 10:39:32 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "Gambia-L (E-mail)" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Basic education for everyone and electrification of the whole GambiaMessage-ID: <01BC9C0B.B477BA90@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThe two of the most important things for Gambia as nation, and can't do =without are basic education for everyone and electrification of the =whole land. This two things holds keys to lot of our social and =economic problems. To successfully accomplish this task it needs lot of =sacrifice , courage from everyone and long time investment for about a =period of 15 to 20 years.[This is not a long time in a life of a nation. =We have to sacrifice for the coming generation to benefit from it].To make my point a bit clearer:It is a clear and well known fact that people are migrating from rural =to urban areas (....Banjul and the Kombos.)You know why : Better schools, Better communication/Transport =facilities, Better job opportunity -Industries, Departments and Hotels =and tourism and hospitals/clinics, cinemas, Night clubs, Supermarkets, =airport and seaport .Can the Kombos and Banjul support all this people and give them decent =life ?.=20NO - As results we have more crimes, grumbling, discontent, corruption, =fighting and all sort of social evils.=20And what can be done about it:National massive investment in reliable electricity / water supply and =schools .Other things needed for different areas of development will =follow as result. Even the government offices and department will =decentralize, then industries will follow- because there would be a =cheaper living / labour cost in the rural areas than urban - More profit =for the industries. People will try alternative source of earning their =livings by farming, handicrafts, etc...... .With RegardsAbdoulie Dibba=00=00------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 11:30:38 +0100 (BST)From: OMAR SOWE < sowe@coventry.ac.uk To: Momodou Camara < momodou@inform-bbs.dk Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: UNSUBSCRIBE FROM THE MAILING LISTMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISir,Could you please unsubscribe my address from the Gambia-l mailing listplease.A mail was sent some time back concerning this issue, and nothing was doneabout it.I will be very grateful if this matter is resolve in immediate effect,Thank you.Omar------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 12:31:49 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970729115211.4240A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITomaa,I am in entire agreement with you. One only has to lookat the billions owned by Africans in Swiss and other banks,the extravagant, not to say obscene, lifestyles led by manyAfrican leaders and the autocratic, if not monarchical, regimesfound in many African countries, to know that we have got alot to answer for for our present plight. These are issuesthat we Africans need to address as a matter of urgency.If Africa's economic advancement is to have any remotechance of success, it has to go its own way. It may be hardand difficult, but operating within the present framework setby western countries will only increase our poverty. We may becriticised for protecting our interests, but that is what allthe western powers do. The western powers did not achieveeconomic dominance through co-operation and fair competition withAfrica, but through incessant brutalisation, rape, and plunderof the African continent, lasting centuries. How can we everforget this? And how can anybody honestly say that this has ended?Regards,Momodou------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 12:33:03 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970729122744.4240B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou,I will contribute on this topic, as it also touches on myarea of study. I cannot start it now as I am travelling. Ishould be back within the next twenty-four hours.Regards,Momodou------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 14:14:43 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BC9C29.C699ED60@dikj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9C29.C6A31520"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9C29.C6A31520Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWELL, IF THE PERSON SUPPOSEDLY WORKING TO PROTECT THE INTEREST OF THE =GAMBIANS IN DENMARK HAS AN ATTITUDE THAT IS TENDENTIOUSLY DEFENSIVE =ABOUT THE DANISH AUTHORITIES REPUTATION, EVEN BEFORE HE COULD VERIFY =CLAIMS BY GAMBIAN NATIONALS IN DENMARK,THEN PERHAPS THAT PERSON SHOULD =FIND HIMSELF ANOTHER JOB.WHY CAN'T ONE OF THE LONG RESIDING GAMBIANS IN =DENMARK TELL THE GAMBIA GOVERNMENT THAT HE IS PERFECTLY CAPABLE OF =PERFORMING THE JOB OF THE CONSUL?FOR HOW LONG CAN WE GO ON HIRING OTHERS =TO DO OUR DIFFICULT JOBS FOR US?!REGARDS BASSSS!----------From: Camara, Momodou[SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sent: 28 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 23:59To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)On 26 Jul 97, Daddy Sang wrote:> Perhaps we need to remind our consul in> denmark what his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals> whose existence in that country is one of the main reasons he> represnts Gambia. It is very disheartening for a consul general to> act like that, understandably, it was a holiday week but your fellow> national just died under mysterious circumstances; it is encombent> upon him to find out what really happened.=20Mr. Sang, the consul is not a Gambian but a Dane (just for=20clarification). When we told him that it was necessary that an=20autopsy was necessary because it is unusual for a Gambian to commit=20suicide, his first comment was that "the Danish police do not go about=20killing people in custody". It was after we mentioned Babanding=20Fatty's case to him that he began to have a second thought and=20decided to send a fax.=20Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 15:00:25 -0700From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Basic education for everyone and electrification of the whole GambiaMessage-ID: < B0000002539@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" < nari@commit.gm Mr Dibba,Thank you for your useful comments on basic education and electrificationfor everyone and every village in the Gambia. As a rural product, I knowthe difference between urban and rural life styles, especially in theabsence of safe and clean water supply and other basic amenities which therural dwellers enjoy. Although development has its own adverse effects, Ithink it is high time for every village/town in the Gambia to startenjoying some of the amenities, particularly pipe-borne water, electricityand good access roads which make life more attractive and enjoyable in theurban areas.I think you are also on the right track concerning decentralization. Thisis one of the best ways to reduce rural-urban drift and provide an enablingenvironment for the youth to make the best use of the opportunities andmake life more comfortable themselves and their families, instead ofroaming the streets of urban centres looking for greener pastures. TheGovernment, I believe, should encourage NGOs to create and runcommunity-based projects to attract popular participation, in order toboost the living standard of the rural poor.----------From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Basic education for everyone and electrification of the wholeGambiaDate: Tuesday, July 29, 1997 1:39 AMThe two of the most important things for Gambia as nation, and can't dowithout are basic education for everyone and electrification of the wholeland. This two things holds keys to lot of our social and economicproblems. To successfully accomplish this task it needs lot of sacrifice ,courage from everyone and long time investment for about a period of 15 to20 years.[This is not a long time in a life of a nation. We have tosacrifice for the coming generation to benefit from it].To make my point a bit clearer:It is a clear and well known fact that people are migrating from rural tourban areas (....Banjul and the Kombos.)You know why : Better schools, Better communication/Transport facilities,Better job opportunity -Industries, Departments and Hotels and tourism andhospitals/clinics, cinemas, Night clubs, Supermarkets, airport and seaport------------------------------Date: 29 Jul 97 15:02:06 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Life InsuranceMessage-ID: < 970729190206_73244.2701_FHO35-1@CompuServe.COM Hello All,Per Mr. Tony Loum's request in response to Habib, I am presenting abrief account of the insurance coverage which the Organization ofAfrican Associations (OAA) successfully negotiated here in Seattle.The OAA is an umbrella organization that comprises African andAfrican-American associations in Washington State.There have been some traumatic deaths of a few Africans during thelast few years. Generating adequate funds to complete the demandingfuneral arrangements and to ship the body were extremely difficultchallenges. The process usually involves somewhere around $7,000-- outside the reach of most uninsured individuals.Over the last year and a half, we talked to many insurance companiesand finally negotiated a concrete policy with one on the followingsimple terms:1. A group policy for which every subscribing individual of anyOAA member association will be eligible.2. A simple, affordable, felxible, premium level.3. Flexible payment schedule: monthly, quarterly, or annual.4. A group rate based on the group's demographic averages(age, gender).Based on these, the major benefit of the policy we negotiated wasas follows:For a $10,000 life insurance policy, a member pays only $4.00 (fourdollars) per month, or $48.00 (forty-eight dollars) a year. Thistranslates to 40 cents per thousand dollars of benefit per month.Minor additional benefits to all members and their families includeadditional cash benefits for accidental death and dismemberment(AD&D), vision and prescription discounts, etc.The four key advantages of this insurance are:1. There is no screening for anything. Members qualify uponsubscription.2. Privacy: Individual/private demographic information ofmember subscribers are not released to the Insurancecompany.3. If a subscribing member of our community dies, the insurancecompany immediately writes the check for the amount ofbenefits to the beneficiary with no questions asked, as long asthey are identified by OAA.Needless to say how happy and relieved we are to have this insurancein place.We intend to work with the company to extend the policy to otherstates in the U.S., as well as to different countries in Africa.If Africans in other locations are interested in pursuing this, DONOT SEND E-MAIL, but please WRITE to me at the Organizationof African Associations, P.O. Box 22413, Seattle, WA. 98122, USA.PLEASE DO NOT SEND PRIVATE E-MAIL REGARDING THIS!!!lEven though I have been peeping for a while, I have been followingand enjoying the discussions on Gambia-l. Keep the lively debatesup.Back to peeper's paradise.Regards,S. G. Kamara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 22:21:10 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 01BC9C6D.D4B2FEC0@dilh.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9C6D.D4B2FEC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9C6D.D4B2FEC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSusan!Well,as you yourself have rightly pointed out,heading towards the road =of choosing one language as the official Gambian Language would be =heading towards a dead-end street of course! Because the hard fact =remains that Gambia is still a highly rural and tribalized country,and =none of the language groupings would even want to discuss such a ='dangerous' proposition,since language,for most of them,is not just a =language but also an ethnic group,identity and a view of life,which =would, in their view, be severely threatened when that(language) of the =other group is chosen.So choosing one language is out of the question!As for Modou's question whether it is possible to literally manufacture =a new language out of the ones that we now have(a hybridized =language);that is of course technically possible,but only =technically,since every language's survival depends first and foremost =on a speech community(people who speak it),and the chances are that such =a language would be either too stagnant,like the example given by =Susan,Esperanto, or dead by the time it can boast of sufficient number =of speakers that master it and love it well enough to bring up their =children in it.Just imagine,Esperanto is now more than ninety years old =and the total number of people who have mastered it reasonably well =worldwide is still hovering between ninety to hundred thousand! So,this =also,I think,is not feasable in Gambia's case.So,maybe,for starters,the best thing would be to make it obligatory for =every school child to learn reading and writing skills of his/her mother =tongue at the primary level.And from the middle level to the end of =high school, Mandinka and Wollof would be obligatory subjects for the =non-Madinkas and non-wollofs in addition to their mother tongues,so that =both the Wollof and the Mandinka students would have to (must) choose =one other language in addition to Wollof and Mandinka.That way,every =Gambian school child will have mastered two languages by the time she =completes high school,not counting English and her mother tongue.And the =official languges of debate in the National Assembly would be =English,Wollof and Mandinka,so that a member of parliament would be =absolutely free to use any of or all of them mixed together if he =chooses.Regards Bassss! =20=09----------From: Susan Renee Hayes[SMTP: srhayes@indiana.edu Sent: 28 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 20:12To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageGreetings,Here are some of my first thoughts on the creation of a Gambian national =language. I'm not good at supporting these opinions with reserach=20perhaps Mr. Baldeh can fill in specifics). First of all, it would never =work. Even if we were to narrow down the languages of the Gambia to the =three most widely spoken languages, i.e. Wolof, Mandinka and Fula, who=20would be able to agree on which word from which language would be used? =There would be no way to decide which is the "simplest" since that woudl =be relative. Fula and Wolof are closely realted but those who have =heard=20both will know they sounds completely different and although the=20processes used in Fula to make plurals was the same in Wolof, Wolof no=20longer uses those same prcesses to the same degree as Fula. For =example,=20in Fula 'man' =3D gorko while 'men' =3D worbe. The last two letters in =each=20word is actually a suffix that denotes singular or plural (and it get a=20lot more complicated from there). Mandinka is fairly distantly related=20to Wolof and Fula. Some argue tat the Mande languages were the first to =branch off from the super-family called Niger-Congo (or =Congo-Kordofanian).I could suggest using Mandinka as the national language since it is the=20most commonly heard langauge all over the Gambia (I'm sure some=20Wolof-speakers are shaking their heads). You can use Mandinak all over=20the country but Fula isn't as common in the urban areas and Wolof is =less=20common upcountry. Mandinka is also very simialr to Bambara and therefor =we could also communicate easily with Malians. However, Wolof is also=20widely spoken especially on the North Bank and it is also widely used in =Senegal. Consider that Fula is the language with the widest =geographical=20distribution over all of Africa (not counting non-African languages). =20There are Fula-speakers from Mauritania to Sudan to Cameroon and all=20countries in between ( its more widely spoken geographically than Hausa=20or Swahili). So no how would we choose.Artificial means of constructiong or even controlling lnaguage and=20language change do not work. Examples include the French Academy's=20attempt to outlaw English words in French advertising. People will use=20the words that work and language change is as natural and constant as =any=20other biological process you can think of. Efforts to establish a=20simplified European language "Esperanto" have been interesting but=20haven't produced any real Esperanto speakers.And even if you could come up with a single Gambian language, Gambian=20would not be able to use it outside and would still learn English or=20French to commmunicate. Perhaps this would be like the currency in the=20Gambian. It is one Gambain currency but its only useful in the Gambia=20and I know most people would prefer a dollar to a dalasi.One last point to this rambling. Could you convimce any one ethnic =group=20to give up their own language for another? I know my husband preferred=20only to speak Fula and when he was younger he would only respond in Fula =although he understood others. He only relented and spoke Mandinka with =me because that was the only language I could speak. I know at least=20once I greeted a Gambian person in a government office in Banjul in=20Mandinak and they were thoroughly insulted and respoded in English with =a=20very unhappy face so there are many more issues concerning prestige and=20social status the I think Mr Baldeh can address.Sorry it was so long... I guess I've been saving up. They won't all be=20like this. =20SusanPS We'd like to travel to Gambia in December... where are the cheapest=20airline tickets?------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 16:10:30 -0500 (CDT)From: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: enquire (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970729160639.24770A-100000@pollux.cc.umanitoba.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello list managers,could somebody please subscribe this brother.Alieu Jawara.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 20:01:50 PDTFrom: Omar Gassama < kassama@hotmail.com To: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Cc: adibba@online.no Subject: enquireDear Brothers,I am very glad to send you this e-mail.My name is OmarGassama,from Brikama Town,I am a gambian student in malaysia,I have seenthe e-mail add ..of Gambia-L, then, I emijetly sent a letter througth itbut it couldn't entered,they said in the reply wrong add..this the add... I used < listproc@u.washington.edu >.I just want you to help thecorrect e-mail of this programme if you know it.Also ,the same thing forsubscribtion in Daily Observer through Internet.By the way,I got allyour e-mail add..from your homepage(s)I think that you will help for this matter.this myE-mail< kassama@hotmail.com >.ALABARAKA BAKE BAKEWAS SALAAMgassama______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 18:30:19 -0500 (EST)From: Susan Renee Hayes < srhayes@indiana.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970729182024.9740A-100000@juliet.ucs.indiana.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBassss,I think your plan of Wolof and Mandinak being national languages alongwith English are good. I also agree that all children should startschool in their mother tongue and add other languages as they continue inschool. There is research that supports the idea that kids will learnsubjects like math and scinece best if they can learn basic concepts intheir own language and then transfer that knowledge into English orFrench or any other language. I think it used to be common for kids tostart in a langauge other than their mother tongue and they would havetrouble because they would be trying to learn a different language and anew subject. I think in many places in Africa children are being taughtreading and writing in their first language as you suggested. Do you ordoes anyone know what the situation is about this in Gambia ( it could bea possible dissertation topic for me). I assume most educators wouldagree that using the first language early-on is (obviously) the bestanswer but I would also believe that parents of primary school childrenwould prefer to see their kids learning English from the start.Especially in the rural areas I think people don't think of their nativelangauges as having any prestige in terms of education. I know when Isuggested learning to read and write in Fula or Mandinak as a step tolearning to read and write English, people looked at me like I was crazyand even secondary school kids who could read English well were perplexedwhen I gave them a text in their native language to read.... they hadtrouble even sounding out the words (they were phonetically written).And they were'nt even interested in reading their own langauge (in thiscase Fula).Out of curiosity, why not add Fula as a native language? I know theFula-speakers are a minority in the country but aren't (or weren't) thereFulas in higher places in the government?Susan------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 19:26:44 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: srhayes@indiana.edu, Subject: RE: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 199707300226.TAA15496@f52.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Bassss,>I think your plan of Wolof and Mandinak being national languages >alongwith English are good.>Out of curiosity, why not add Fula as a native language? I know the>Fula-speakers are a minority in the country but aren't (or weren't)>there Fulas in higher places in the government?>SusanSusan,What about adding Jola as well, since the president is one!!!!! I "like"your reasoning above.Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 22:30:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707292224.A11700-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMy feelings exactly. Yes the past did happen and yes it did have aneffect, BUT, dwelling on it isn't taking us anywhere except backwards.Lets find out what the problems are and deal with them head on.Ancha.On Mon, 28 Jul 1997, BEYAI wrote:> I agree with Lamin entirely.> " In search of the Beast" The beast for our economic predicament is> within Africa itself. Pointing an accusing finger to others may not> do us any good. We have been blaming the same people for> years without any change in our position. Can't we think of> alternative ways of solving our own problems? After all Africa is> one of the several places affected by colonialism. While others were> concentrating in re-building their countries, we were busy siphoning> our limited resources from home to foreign countries.> It seems to me that economic development is in favour of the newly> independent African countries. If that is anything to go by then> where lies the much blamed colonialism? Our problem is that selfinterest is placed before> that of the nation and unless that attitude is changed, we shall be> blaming the colonial masters for generations to come.> The time, effort and money we expend in discussing the subject could> better be used elsewhere.> Cheers,> PLB------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Jul 1997 23:16:36 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707292333.A11700-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 29 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:> If Africa's economic advancement is to have any remote> chance of success, it has to go its own way. It may be hard> and difficult, but operating within the present framework set> by western countries will only increase our poverty. We may be> criticised for protecting our interests, but that is what all> the western powers do. The western powers did not achieve> economic dominance through co-operation and fair competition with> Africa, but through incessant brutalisation, rape, and plunder> of the African continent, lasting centuries. How can we ever> forget this? And how can anybody honestly say that this has ended?> Regards,> Momodouhello Momodou,In answer to your questions, I don't think we can forget about slaveryetc Actually, I hope someone is writing all this down for some of us whodon't know the real stories/ everything that happened and for subsequentgenerations. These facts should be there inorder to remind usconstantly of what happened and why we should sacrifice and move towardsnation building instead of self material gains. which is what helped thewest in the first place to achieve what they did, with our own helpingthem to destroy us. I think we should use the past as our motivatingforce to help guide us into a brighter future.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 08:42:04 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambians are capble !!!Message-ID: <01BC9CC4.75AC4B00@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9CC4.75AC4B00"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9CC4.75AC4B00Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIt is high time, the Gambian authority start considering using /considering/ appointing Gamibian citizen to perform duties of consul .With RegardsAbdoulie DibbaRef.:------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 08:45:30 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambians are capble !!!Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259077D19@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie Mr. Dibba, I really support your idea. Gambians living abroad candefinitely perform such duties and even better.With regardsJoof.> -----Original Message-----> From: adibba@online.no [SMTP: adibba@online.no > Sent: 30. juli 1997 08:42> To: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' > Subject: Gambians are capble !!!> It is high time, the Gambian authority start considering using> /considering/ appointing Gamibian citizen to perform duties of consul> .> With Regards> Abdoulie Dibba> Ref.:> << Message: RE: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd) >>------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 09:09:22 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:BASIC EDUCATION TO EVERYONE....Message-ID: < 199707300709.JAA16172@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello AbdoulieI do slemly agree with your article basic education for everyone... As youstated the two most important things are education and electricity. Here Ido agree with you again but if these two are the most important things thenwere doe HEALTH; CLEAN WATER and SANITATION comes. As the sayiing goes ahealthy mind is always found in a healthy body.=20Concerning desentralising, I did mentioned that in one of my recent articlesto Asbj=F8rn Nordam. There must be willingness from the from the government=togive the local authorities (AREA and MUNICIPAL COUNCILS) a role to play ongoverning factors and policy making for the advancement of our belovednation. It dosen=B4t simply meant that when government decentralise the theIndustries will follow as you stated. It should be on the government policyson land allocation to Industries. There are many areas like Brikama, SomaMansakonko Bansang etc and not only the Kanifing area. This will alsocontribute in decetralising the pollution and Toxic waste at Kanifing. I amnot justifying the Pollution and Toxic waste, but to make also a saferenvironment for the duellers at Kanifing area.I think it is very unfortunate to state that there is cheaper living andlabour cost in the rural areas than the urban areas and more profit for theIndustries. Industries are not specially different from monsters when itcomes to profit making or exploiting cheap labour. This have been wirnessedby massive usage of child labour from Muti-Billin dollar companies, this wasnot a wise idea. We should advocate for making people advance andeconomically independent. It is not just to use all human resorts withoutmaking them advance. his goes back to ASbj=F8rn Nordams question on what is=decent salary. I believe and think we purchase the same commodoties. Ifcheap labour happens to be a trend of decentralising as you suggested itwill create divisions in areas and a wide gap on the socio-economic trendsto purchase the same as the population at large.What i thought wouldbe a bette "solution" is to set up an income taxprogramme for those working in the rural areas in encouraging the movementof competence to those areasI hope one day we would stand and say this is our deeds for a better Gambia.With rind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------ Momodou





Thank you Susan for your comment. I have like you suggested that the

children should be taught in their mother-tongue at the beginning, and

then later supply with a second or more languages.

About constructing languages I don=B4t know if it=B4s possible. But ask =

our

Norwegion friends on the net. After being "ruled" from Copenhagen or

Stockholm for many years, and the people being "isolated" in the

different valleys, they develloped many norwegian

languages/tongues/dialects. But like in Denmark they also wanted to

create a national state after being Norway in modern time (1914) and

then they needed an official norwegian language (not danish-nor

swedish), so in some way they out of the language-heritage =

"constructed"

an official language - called "new norwegian". I=B4m not sure if I=B4m

totally right on that. If I a bit right it seems a succes (but =

difficult

for us in Denmark to speak and understand). Asbj=F8rn Nordam



Path: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!europa.clark.net!206.229.87.25!news-peer.sprintlink.net!news-pull.sprintlink.net!news-in-east.sprintlink.net!news.sprintlink.net!Sprint!205.185.79.4!zdc!super.zippo.com!usenet

From: USIA

Newsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africa

Subject: ECONOMIST SEES AFRICANS STEERING AWAY FROM IDEOLOGY TOWARD SUCCESS

Date: 26 Jul 1997 09:44:52 -0700

Sender:

Approved:

Message-ID: <



USIS Washington File



25 July 1997



ECONOMIST SEES AFRICANS STEERING AWAY FROM IDEOLOGY TOWARD SUCCESS



(Andrew Brimmer speaks on investment panel at AAAS) (630)

By Jim Fisher-Thompson

USIA Staff Correspondent



HARARE -- A primary reason that business is attracted to Africa now is

the decision by many of the continent's governments to steer away from

ideology and chart a course toward open-market reforms, an economist

told the fourth African-African American Summit July 23.



Noting the results of an economic study his firm made of 45 countries

in Africa, Andrew Brimmer, an economist who heads his own consulting

firm based in Washington, D.C., said, "It is amazing the extent to

which governments have consciously, after much debate, opted for

market economies rather than centrally planned economies."



Brimmer, who was named more than a year ago to head the Washington,

D.C., financial control board, established by Congress to monitor

fiscal and management reforms the city government has been slow in

adopting, made his comments at a panel discussion on investment

opportunities in Africa.



He was joined on the panel by William Simon, former U.S. secretary of

the treasury, and John Pepper, chief executive officer of Procter &

Gamble. All of the AAAS meetings, since they began in 1991, have had a

trade and investment component, with the aim of widening business

contacts between the United States and sub-Saharan Africa.



In past years, Brimmer and his firm have been commissioned to do a

number of economic studies of African nations, of which a common

thread, he said, is the general lackluster performance of nations with

an "ideological orientation towards central planning or state-owned

enterprises."



The African-American economist noted that "in sub-Saharan Africa, most

of the countries that came out of colonialism into freedom brought

with them an intellectual [elite] which leaned toward central planning

and public ownership."



In many ways South Africa is the economic powerhouse it is today, he

added, "because President Nelson Mandela made the fundamental decision

to lay aside the traditional ANC [African National Congress]

commitment to central planning and state ownership and opted for a

market economy."



One could say that "countries in Africa are catching up to what is

happening in other parts of the world," Brimmer remarked.



"It's amazing that India," he said, "which had its first five-year

plan in 1951 that was basically an adaptation of the Soviet system of

central planning, has opted in the last few years for a market

economy. In fact, the largest committed Marxist economy in the world,

China, is now tilting at the margins in favor of market openness."



Brimmer, who said he has visited China three times in the past, said,

"If you look at what is happening there, fundamentally they are all

opting for privatization and a market economy."



And frankly, "as regards Africa, I think the Ghana/South African

pattern" of economic progress "is going to win out in sub-Saharan

Africa." In Zimbabwe, "which is committed to open markets, it is only

a question of implementation," Brimmer stated.



The economist concluded, "I believe central planning has lost its

appeal for Africans, as it has for others around the world, and I

think it will continue to do so."



The U.S. State Department's 1997 "Investment Climate Reports of

Sub-Saharan Africa" categorizes Zimbabwe as "a stable, multiparty

democracy" as well as "an emerging market and major southern African

economy" that is "well-placed for regional business."



Noting that "businesses may now maintain foreign currency accounts and

repatriate 100 percent of after-tax profits," the report also points

out that "Zimbabwe's economy is still evolving from a statist, highly

controlled model to an open, market-based economic system. Despite

that, the report says, "Zimbabwe's balance-of-payments position is

strong."





Path: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!news.apfel.de!howland.erols.net!news-peer.sprintlink.net!news-pull.sprintlink.net!news-in-east.sprintlink.net!news.sprintlink.net!Sprint!205.185.79.4!zdc!super.zippo.com!usenet

From: USIA

Newsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africa

Subject: WILSON BRING YEARS OF AFRICAN EXPERIENCE TO WHITE HOUSE POSITION

Date: 28 Jul 1997 10:03:46 -0700

Sender:

Approved:

Message-ID: <



USIS Washington File



28 July 1997



WILSON BRING YEARS OF AFRICAN EXPERIENCE TO WHITE HOUSE POSITION



(NSC Africa chief speaks to USIA at Harare Summit) (510)

By Jim Fisher-Thompson

USIA Staff Correspondent



HARARE -- President Bill Clinton's new chief adviser on African

affairs is a diplomat who has served widely on the continent since

joining the foreign service in 1976.



Ambassador Joseph C. Wilson IV, who has been named special assistant

to the president and senior director for African affairs on the

National Security Council (NSC), told the U.S. Information Agency

(USIA) July 24: "I'm an Africanist by virtue of the school of hard

knocks. I've been in and around Africa since 1976."



Wilson, who was in Zimbabwe to attend the fourth biennial

African-African American Summit, succeeds former NSC Africa adviser

Susan Rice, who has been named to replace George Moose as assistant

secretary of state for African affairs, although she has yet to be

confirmed by the Senate.



Most recently, Wilson was political adviser to the commander in chief

of U.S. armed forces in Europe, who in addition to his European duties

is also responsible for U.S. military relations with the majority of

the nations on the continent of Africa, Wilson explained.



Before that, Wilson was U.S. ambassador to Gabon as well as Sao Tome

and Principe from 1992 to 1995, which he said was his seventh posting

on the continent.



Wilson attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, where

he earned a degree in history, and then worked as a carpenter for five

years before pursuing a diplomatic career.



Asked what he hoped to achieve in his new role at the White House,

Wilson said, "I would like to bring to President Clinton's African

foreign policy team the experiences that I've had in Africa and

support I have for the initiative that he's already taken and see it

become a reality."



President Clinton personally unveiled his new Africa trade initiative

at a White House ceremony June 17, where he called for "a new

partnership to promote economic growth and opportunity in Africa."



His plan involves using the American market to encourage African

growth and reform efforts while working to expand African access to

that market.



As part of his strategy, Clinton's initiative offers duty-free access

for an additional 1,800 products under the enhanced Generalized System

of Preferences (GSP) to the poorest African countries while offering

$650 million in an investment fund for nations undertaking necessary

economic policy reforms.



At the same time, U.S. efforts to push for meaningful debt relief for

African nations will also be stepped up.



Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, who led a presidential

delegation to the summit that included Ambassador Wilson, told the

5,000 participants that "President Clinton's strategy, which was

presented at the recent Summit of the Eight in Denver, will help more

African nations achieve greater self-reliance and full integration

into the global economy. And it will attract U.S. investment to

Africa, spur economic growth in the United States, and facilitate

African access to the U.S. market."





I do slemly agree with your article basic education for everyone... As =

you

stated the two most important things are education and electricity. Here =

I

do agree with you again but if these two are the most important things =

then

were doe HEALTH; CLEAN WATER and SANITATION comes. As the sayiing goes a

healthy mind is always found in a healthy body.=20

[A.Dibba] Education / Electrification plays major role in any area of =

our development

Think of any modern hospital / clinic / Medical laboratory without =

Electricity ! I doubt very few ,if at all any medical personnel are =

tempted to work in none electrified area. Water purification plans and =

Sterilization machines / instruments can't do without it. Cold storage =

to keep our food save from bacteria (or any other forms of contaminate) =

from contamination. Hey Mr. even some vital medicament would not be of =

any value without keeping them in very low temperature.=20

Basic education is the other major factor. I will leave with the =

challenge to explain to an illiterate what is bacteria, the importance =

of safety precaution in health care. Have you not seen where 10 or more =

people washes their hand in the same bowl /calabash before eating =

jointly or sick person sharing the same drinking pot with other healthy =

persons or imagine how easy would it be, even try to explain what is =

birth control and its importance to an illiterate .

Concerning desentralising, I did mentioned that in one of my recent =

articles

to Asbj=F8rn Nordam. There must be willingness from the from the =

government to

give the local authorities (AREA and MUNICIPAL COUNCILS) a role to play =

on

governing factors and policy making for the advancement of our beloved

nation.=20

[A.Dibba] I agreed with you...



I think it is very unfortunate to state that there is cheaper living and

labour cost in the rural areas than the urban areas and more profit for =

the

Industries. Industries are not specially different from monsters when =

it

comes to profit making or exploiting cheap labour .................. =20

[A.Dibba] Land/Housing and basic food is cheaper in the rural areas, =

industry owner would face lesser demand from their workers than =

otherwise.(....Of cause this should not give them any excuse to exploit =

rural area people.).=20



What i thought would be a bette "solution" is to set up an income tax

I think I said it some weeks ago. There are some kind of "new winds

blowing". There are politicians, who believe that the only way to help

the African continent is to open markets for fair trade. I want to

believe in them, even I can never hide my fear that this can be an even

smarter way of new-colonialism. What do they mean, when they are saying

that open markets and financial aid/support will have to go to =

countries

based on democracy or "nations undertaking necessary economic policy

reforms"

But those of you, who study economics and politics may be able to see

if it=B4s a way up or a smart trap. Comments please, because it=B4s

importent for us ,who vote in the West, that we bring the right people

into powers here, support the right economical ideas. It could be an

important and direct way of helping - I think.=20

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



Learn from history and look ahead.=20

A nation, a people must never forgets its history, but if we are lost =

in

missed chances or opportunities because of... , instead of learning =

from

it and then go ahead, then we can all find something in the past, which

was the reason why we today ... I`m not saying this to defend the

crimes on humanity all ower, there is no excuse for that. In danish

history we for only 300 years ago was no nation or land, we were

oppressed, a greatest part of the land (todays Denmark) owned by

foreigners, (that is why we will fight to the end against =

EU-legislation

saying that foreigners can buy danish land or estates), 190 years ago

the english took (stole) our whole fleet, which made it impossible to

continue the flourish world-wide trade in which we did threathen the

english, (the negative aspect) , but also ended our colonial days in

Ghana and Caribien (the positive aspect). It took 150 years to =

establish

the same fleet (which now because of bad leadership in a capitalistic

competition has disappeared again). Because the germans got the whole

productive industry smashed under the second world war, and England

(where the industrialisation started in Europe) didn=B4t, the germans =

has

today a modern productive industry, and England is undergoing that

renewal. ( positive or negative aspect of that war ?)



So I do hope you will all look ahead. I think that your continent has

great oppertunities, the future is in your hands.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



You wrote: "The western powers did not achieve economic =

dominance

through co-operation and fair competition with Africa, but

through incessant brutalisation, rape, and plunder of the

African continent, lasting centuries. How can we ever forget

this? And how can anybody honestly say that this has ended?

Regards,

Momodou"



Latir D-T braught the news: "President Clinton personally unveiled his

new Africa trade initiative at a White House ceremony June 17, where he

called for "a new partnership to promote economic growth and =

opportunity

in Africa."



His plan involves using the American market to encourage African

growth and reform efforts while working to expand African access to

that market.



As part of his strategy, Clinton's initiative offers duty-free access

for an additional 1,800 products under the enhanced Generalized System

of Preferences (GSP) to the poorest African countries while offering

$650 million in an investment fund for nations undertaking necessary

economic policy reforms.



At the same time, U.S. efforts to push for meaningful debt relief for

African nations will also be stepped up.



Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, who led a presidential

delegation to the summit that included Ambassador Wilson, told the

5,000 participants that "President Clinton's strategy, which was

presented at the recent Summit of the Eight in Denver, will help more

African nations achieve greater self-reliance and full integration

into the global economy. And it will attract U.S. investment to

Africa, spur economic growth in the United States, and facilitate

African access to the U.S. market."







Hello my dear friend Abdoulie Dibba



I Think we writing in the same language but not the same context. I beleive

you misunderstood the whole of my article. We can always agree to disagree

hence our common goals is the pride and development of our mother land.



I wrote were does Health comes in the manner of your reply i am happy that

you elaborated on health. I don=B4t know when you join the BANTABA but i was

the first to start the discussion on education and health and Musa Sowe=B4s

food for thought which triggered the whole subject. I have writen numerous

articles on health issue in the gambia, from bacteria, virus, parasite and

other communicable diseases aand other symptoms. My last article was on the

major of child and parenatal deaths in the gambia. Whenever i am in The

Gambia i visit clinics, health centres and hospital from banjul to Basse in

the kombos every were. Which i got documentation from the authorities and

the people. I have written a lot on the net on health issue in the Gambia

almost 90 % of all i wrote is on health issues and education.



You wrote in your first article:" To make my point a bit clearer:

It is a clear and well known fact that people are migrating from rural to

urban areas (....Banjul and the Kombos.)....Can the Kombos and Banjul

support all this people and give them decent life ?."



I wrote: "What i thought would be a bette "solution" is to set up an income=

tax

programme for those working in the rural areas in encouraging the movement

of competence to those areas". If i do understood your text it seems you are

worried for the migration fromt he rural to the urban area.That is my reason

of making some thing for those in the rural area.



In your reply to my above quoted line.You wrote: "This a very good example

of discouraging rural to urban migration, but I would rather pay more income

tax have a better education for my children ,have an electricity and all the

good things in life it brings than stay in place without this two things."



I thought you were very concerned about decentralising people doing thing

where they happened tobe. I cannot discourage rural to urban migration. As i

understood from youe e-mail address you are a residen of Norway. In Norway

it is in the law that people working in the rural area pay lesser tax, more

child support, lower study loan rents. This is not only Norway but the

Nordic countries and Europe.



In the Gambia thre is no healthcentre, clinic without elctricity or

generator that i know not a single one without.



Folks i am travelling today and will be back first the 19. august.





With kind regards







Omar S. Saho









MOMODOU, SUSAN ET AL.,



I have just read your e-mail and I wolud like to make the following comments:



First of all there is a difference between a national language and an

official language. So if are asking whether we can have one of our

national languages as an official language, the answer is very clear. But

I will hold that answer till you clarify your concerns.



Secondo, but if your question retains the meaning it has as structured,

then here is my observation. However I do not intend to be a 'know-all':

Momodou, why do we need one national language among the ones we have?

Language is a source of life, it is a sign of existence; it is the VERB.

Thus it is not the number which matters but the understanding of why a

language. Coventionally african languages have been termed as dialects.

This has been terribly proved to be false. Thus thiose who ascribe

african problems to the DIVERSITYT or MUL:TIPLICITY of their languages

are criminals are liable to court cases!

Momodou, Can you name any society in this world today which is

UNILINGUAL, having at the back of your mind the few meanings given to

language above? I may be tempted to tell you that all societies are

destined to MUTILINGISM. This is the available route to the

REUNIFICATION of the world.

AQnd in the civilisation of nations or civilisation universelle one is or

called to be a multilinguist. Today do yoou prefer to be a man who

speaks only mandinka or english or would you rather be familiar with

arabic, french, pulaar etc. ASK Susan why did she focused on an african

language instead of dwelling on enlish language which has so many issues

illogic! If we speak different languages, if we understand different

languages we have a great tendency to be human beings

Light can to this world through the VERB and because there is light we

can see each other , we can reach other and we can treat each other as

des semblables! MOMODOU there is no harm in having different national

languages in our beloved country. What we need to tell each other is

that in diversity we stand unique. IF we cannot understand each other

we can never accomodate each other. And the different languages we have

is enable us to apprecdiate each other. Do not listen to those who

wopuld like see terror in your midst to tell you many languages cause

problems. there are detracteurs. They do not understand why we have the

faculty to speak and understand. How many languages are spoken in

America today? Why so many languages studied in various Institutions?

If multilinguism is not man's destiny there would not have been any

institution to encourage the study of languages because studying

languages means encouraging their bein spoken.

However some people may ask me why did America for instance embark on the

melting pot policy? I am only interested on the linguistic aspect of it

and nothing else. Maybe I can leave Susan to lecture this subject matter.

Momodou, God speaks many languages. We are sign of GOD and thus we are

destined to have multilinguism. It is sign of ourreturning to the wishes

of the CREATOR. In the GAmbia, like in any nation in the world today, we

are better when we speak many languages.

Linguistically we can have one language but can and why are two different

things. There is no place for unilinguism in the world today , tomorrow

and after!

I really respect your concerns and this indicates that there are people

who are really interested in seeing a peaceful cohabitation. The people

who stress wollof here, mandika there or pulaar downthere or english

outther they do not understand why those languages exist and the raison

d'etre of their own existence. Language is a product of GOD and we

shopuld not misuse it for our own selfish interests.

Momodou, can you tell me who owns english, wollof chinese. Nobody owns

any language. It belongs to anybody who speaks it. The prove is nobody

tells you this language I own it so don't speak it. IT is not like your

desktop which you can close in your room and refuse anybody to use it.

Mo I have not spoken linguistict yet but I choose to focus on the

rationale of our having languages; the linguistic aspect is just

analytical which even a non-gambian can give his or her own feelings. But

beware of so called african linguists who insist that many languages are

sign of problems. I do not share this view. In the event that you want

me to theorise on how to improvise one language for the Gambia I will do

so but that will just be a joke for we should not even talk about it as

it has no relevance. This demonstration will be madse by indicating the

simplest of thes languages through their morphosyntaxe which Susan has

started to highlight but needs to refer to Jallow et al 1992.













On Mon, 28 Jul 1997



> I have been thinking about a question which I always wanted to to ask

> and perhaps Mr. Baldeh, Susan or another linguist on the list could

> elaborate.

>

> Is it not possible for The Gambian linguists to create a new language

> from the existing ones which could become our national language in

> twenty to thirty years time?

> The new language could be a mixture of the most simple words from

> each of the present languages.

>

> Any comments?

>

> Momodou Camara

>



Susan!

I would like you to consider my reasons for proposing Mandinka and =

Wollof as the Official national languages and why I leave out the rest.



The choice of English is pretty obvious,so we will not talk about =

that.As for Mandinka, the sheer numerical preponderance of the mandinkas =

in the Gambia,plus the fact that very many other Gambians have mastered =

their language either as a result of intermarriage,assimilation or their =

geographical proximity to mandinka ethnic territories automatically =

makes it a must nominee for any future Gambian National Language.





As for my choice of Wollof,that is a little bit tricky.In terms of =

numbers,native Wollofs are a minority in the Gambia,but their language =

is not a minority language for the simple reason that the overwhelming =

majority of the Gambian elites,regardless of their ethnic background,not =

only master it but tend to communicate with each other in it.That is =

especially true in the major urban centres.And we know from =

socio-linguistics that the preferred language of the rich and the =

powerful in any given society becomes automatically a language of =

prestige for much of that society.And if we add the fact that this same =

language is the national language of our big brother and next door =

neighbour,Senegal then its position becomes even more strenghtened.



In short,this is why I think these two languages qualify,or at least are =

strong candidates for the position of national Languages in a way the =

others are not,and that includes my own,the Sarrahuleh =

Language.So,unless you can put forward another reason different from the =

one below,maybe both my language(Sarrahuleh) and yours(Fulla) should =

withdraw their candidature for the sake of the bigger national interest!



Regards Basssss!

--------

From: Susan Renee Hayes[SMTP:

Sent: 29 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 21:30

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: A Gambian National Language



Bassss,





Out of curiosity, why not add Fula as a native language? I know the=20

Fula-speakers are a minority in the country but aren't (or weren't) =

there=20

Fulas in higher places in the government?



Susan











On 30 Jul 97 at 16:56, O BALDEH wrote:

> First of all there is a difference between a national language and

> an official language. So if are asking whether we can have one of

> our national languages as an official language, the answer is very

> clear. But I will hold that answer till you clarify your concerns.



Mr. Baldeh, I am not asking wether to have one of our various local

languages as the official language. I am asking about a completely

new language composed of the already existing languages. I am not a

linguist but just someone curious about this possibility. According

to what I understand from your lecture and that of Susan, I can see

that this is very complicated and is out of question. I have never

even heard of the new European language mentioned by Susan and Bass

called "Esperanto" though I live in Europe.



However, a very good example of making it obligatory for

every Gambian school child to learn reading and writing skills of

his/her mother tongue at the primary level has been mentioned in the

discussion which I find very interesting.

I believe that at the end of secondary school, every child should be

able to speak two other Gambian languages apart from his/her mother

tongue.

There must be enough teaching materials on the Gambian languages

especially with the experience we have with the peace corps who

speak our local languages after short intensive courses.



I am still eager to learn more about this subject if any one have

more input.



Thanks Bass, Susan and Omar.



Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Econews: Africa-Currency



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA, 07/29/97) - Liberian President-elect Charles

Taylor has said he will restore use of the United States dollar in the

West African country to bring sanity to the finance sector of his

war-ravaged economy.

"Liberty" and "JJ", the two versions of the Liberian dollar created

during the seven-year war, have merged and even appreciated soon after

Taylor was declared winner of the July 19 elections.

Reports reaching PANA from Monrovia Sunday said the local currency

now exchanged at 30 to one U.S. dollar from 45 to the greenback

previously.

The U.S. dollar was a legal tender in Liberia before it was changed

in 1985 by late President Samuel Doe.

Taylor says he will buy up some 615 million Liberian dollars now in

circulation in the country with American dollars.

Meanwhile, the CFA franc continued to depreciate Tuesday, exchanging

at the nominal rate of 619.4 to the U.S. dollar, down from 609 to the

greenback on same day last week.

In Dakar on Tuesday, the currency exchanged at 605 (buying) and 635

(selling) for one dollar. On Tuesday last week, the rates were 601

(buying) and 617 (selling) for one U.S. dollar.

The Following were the indicative exchange rates of African

currencies against the U.S. dollar Tuesday:

Country Currency Current Rate (Previous Rate)



Algeria dinar 57.70 (58.80)

Angola read. kwanza ..... (196,916.00)

Botswana pula 3.641 (3.60)

Burundi franc 333.50 (285.71)

Cape Verde escudo 75.00 (88.30)

CFA zone cfa franc 619.4 (609.24)

Comoros franc 430.40 (385.50)

Congo (Kinshasa) new zaire 111,959.00 (110,000.00)

Djibouti franc 172.50

Egypt pound 3.90 (3.38)

Ethiopia birr 6.75 (6.82)

Gambia dalasi 10.00 (9.57)

Ghana cedi 2,124.6 (2,025.50)

Guinea franc 1,038.78 (1,038.84)

Kenya shilling 57.92 (58.14)

Lesotho maloti 4.46 (4.69)

Liberia dollar 82.00 (50.00)

Libya dinar 0.30 (0.30)

Madagascar franc 4,400.00 (1,841.90)

Malawi kwacha 17.114 (15.30)

Mauritania ouguiya 143.00 (130.00)

Mauritius rupee 20.30 (20.00)

Morocco dirham 9.40 (9.10)

Mozambique metical 11,473.00 (11,409.00)

Namibia dollar 4.46 (3.30)

Nigeria naira 85.00 (82.00)

Rwanda franc 313.89 (360.00)

Sao Tome & Principe dobra 239.00

Seychelles rupee 5.00

Sierra Leone leone 820.00 (700.00)

Somalia shilling 2,620.00

South Africa rand 4.50 (4.45)

Sudan pound 1,454.00 (1,445.00)

Swaziland lilangeni 4.573 (4.50)

Tanzania shilling 628.931 (630.00)

Tunisia dinar 1.14 (0.90)

Uganda shilling 1,116.50 (1,020.00)

Zambia kwacha 1,342 (1,299.00)

Zimbabwe dollar 11.610 (11.40)

European Union ECU 1.27 (1.26)

IMF/World Bank SDR 1.46 (1.41)

------------------------------------------------------------

CFA: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad,

Congo (Brazzaville), Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon,

Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

-------------------------------------------------------------

-0-

Copyright 1997



> CO-ORDINATOR

> COMMUNITY FOREST AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION PROJECT (CFWCP)

> ETHIOPIA

> Applications are invited for the post of Project

> Co-ordinator of the Community Forest and Wildlife Conservation

> Project in Ethiopia

> THE PROJECT

> This major FARM initiative, now in its fourth year, and supported by

> the EU, Netherlands Government, SIDA and other international donors,

> is introducing to Ethiopia a community approach to forestry and

> wildlife conservation.

> It works with four communities in remnant forest areas and in two

> state forests. It is also involved in a pilot eco-tourism venture.

>

>

> Manage project according to the project document

> Addis Ababa based but majority of time in the field

> Responsible for a team of 28 professional and other project staff

> 2 - year contract initially Over the contract period the job

> will become increasingly advisory as components

> of the CFWCP become independent FARM projects

> Liaise with local donors

> QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

>

> At least an MSc in forestry, anthropology or natural resource

> management Minimum 5 years' experience in community forestry

> work, including Joint Forestry

> Management (JFM)

> Minimum 5 years' experience in project management in NGO sector

> Experience of Ethiopia/Eastern Africa highly desirable

> Only those who meet the above requirements need apply. Only

> short-listed applications acknowledged. Closing date 13 August 1997.

> Salary c. stlg25 -30,000

>

> Apply in writing with c.v. to:

> David Campbell

> Executive Director

> FARM-Africa

> 9/10 Southampton Place

> London WC1A 2EA

> email:

>





Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a new

language from the existing ones which could become our national

language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer. The

answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue

cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a

mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get

your point the new language being inclusive of all the other

languages.



How language originated is still in dispute, with some

maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it

was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an

ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am

not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new

language is to be used, but I would imagine that it would of

higher status than the other languages. In which case, it

would be used in domains such as Family, Technical, Administration,

Education and Rural life.



Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of

the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should

be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned

role and of such functional importance as to be worth the

effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on

motivation.'



One of the problems with a national language in Africa,

like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in

their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the

case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their

kids abroad for education.



Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common

national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in

some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons for

it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the mother

tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it

has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because

of the massive support given to its development by the Germans

and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did

not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put the

national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,

Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the

selection of one of our national languages as THE national

language, and I will have something to say about this by the

middle of next week.



I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain

issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the

world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the

exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks only

one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for

example. This is probably because many of them do not see the

need to learn another language, and they are many a time

embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of

monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans

that I know are at least bilingual, but our

bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this

means being able to speak only certain selected languages.



Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous

languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that

language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?

I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes ask.

1)Does learning another language entail learning another culture?

2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?

In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where

the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.



I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one

language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that

all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I

wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on the

position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding

the Principle of Linguistic Equality.



If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this

subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated. I

wish everyone a super weekend.



Momodou



PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people

regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the

possibility of a private discussion.









Momodou, I wrote about four paragraghes on this issue as a reply. What I

have seen is just the first few lines. I must tell you that I had tried

two occassions but had problems with the PC and was determined to put in

some inputs. Here is another trial: Momodou, as a linguist I have to ask

you why the need to have an artificial language from the languages we

have? There is a difference between CAN and NEED paRTICURLARLY WHEN YOU

HAVE puta quotation after your message which I need to respect. Since you

are interested in having a new language I must first of tell you it from a

linguistic point of view it IS POSSIBLE; but the question is is desirable.

Here is the the way we can do it. But unlike SUSAN I will not propose any

language among the available languages in the Gambia because a linguist

will not venture in this form of ignorance. WHY? This is because MOMODOU

language is a source of life, it is the VERB and thus the SIGN of GOD. IT

is the light to ensure that human beings live peacefully and decently in

this world and may be in the next world. Thereis no lnaguage in this world

which is beter than another. IF there was any one better would have GOD

given us these various INSTRUMENTS to access oneanother to understand

oneanother to accomodate oneanother and thus take heed HIS wishes?

MOmodou, those people who advocate one language against another are

criminals are should be brought before a court of law MO, can you name me

any society in this world today where you have unilinguism? I can assure

there is none. This world is destined to multilinguism. For yesterday many

have claimed that African languages are dialects. But today there are so

many institutions to study languages. WHY is this so; for studying a

language is encouraging it to be spoken! ASk Susan why is she interested

in learning pulaar or why are Peacecorps learning our national languages.

Or in another words what is a Peacecorp?

If you have the chance please listen to

one of Malians singer who said something about African multilinguism.

MOMODOU in the civilisation of Nationsor civilisation universelle one

would be called upon to be multilinguist. God is multilinguist so it is

desirable for us to be multilinguist! Mo, how can we understand each

other if we don't understand our semblables language and how can we talk

about peace,

development and prosperity ifwe say english is better than french or

wollof is better than pulaar or mandinka or ...... Mo those people who

insist that multilinguism is source of problems are liars are criminals

are stones and senseless creatures. They do not understand what is the

essence of a Language. Those who understand it exploit it to for their

selfgish interests. MOMODOU, can you tell me the scenarion of

colonialism? It was the BOOK in one hand the .... in the other.

Multilinguism is an instrument to REUNITE the world. So in

our diversity we stand unique! This is only possible if we understand the

essence of languages. Howvevr people may ask me why US embarked on the

melting pot strategy. However I am only interested in the linguistic

aspect of it. I will also live our American linguist to provide us with

this answer. Mo you asked whether Gambian linguists can improvise an

artificially language? My answer is yes and here is my theories:



For a linguist this is just like asking him to construct a dictionary,

which is the simplest of all activities of the field compared to studying

the brain particularly in intelligence artificielle. This is a branch in

linguistics interested in the Brain. With our knowledge in lexicography,

morphosyntaxe, semantics socilinguistics, phonology we can improvise an

artificial language and we can call it Mos. This is facilitated withour

understanding of the Gambian l;anguages in most of their features.

However, mo this different from teaching children the existing languages.

You are asking for a created language and this a process to fabricate

artificial languages. However mo, language is not artificial. So the

enterprise does not worth the trouble.

Morethan that there is no artificial language existing in the world.

Esperanto, ois one of the tentatives but it is a lullaby which european

mothers sing for their children.

Today African linguists accept the fact that language is just like a

tree. You may refer to the logframe concept for better understanding of

my analysis. You may if you like consider language as the Tower of Babel.

And today there are varieties of langaugaes in the African world. However

all the theories consider the fact that there has been branching or

mothers have been abandonning their daugthers. The linguists are trying

to retrace thge mothers of all the daugthers to finally REUNITE to their

mother. We accept that the gambian languages have some similarities and

some have the same tree thus there is a need to find out where the

branching has taken place. MO, you must like this enterprise! This is the

great job of mankind. For the final accomplishment of this task means

REUNITING the entire world. Remember therewas only one human being! Mo,

am I going too far? I will the line here.

Finally we rely on glottophagie which can provide us with the required

languages we require in the Gambia.

Mo, sorry to bother you with this stuff but read it and make fun of it

and throw me some stones if you like. Would you like to be multilinguist

or a unilinguist?

MO, dead men do not talk!



Man la deglou



On Wed, 30 Jul 1997



> On 30 Jul 97 at 16:56, O BALDEH wrote:

> > First of all there is a difference between a national language and

> > an official language. So if are asking whether we can have one of

> > our national languages as an official language, the answer is very

> > clear. But I will hold that answer till you clarify your concerns.

>

> Mr. Baldeh, I am not asking wether to have one of our various local

> languages as the official language. I am asking about a completely

> new language composed of the already existing languages. I am not a

> linguist but just someone curious about this possibility. According

> to what I understand from your lecture and that of Susan, I can see

> that this is very complicated and is out of question. I have never

> even heard of the new European language mentioned by Susan and Bass

> called "Esperanto" though I live in Europe.

>

> However, a very good example of making it obligatory for

> every Gambian school child to learn reading and writing skills of

> his/her mother tongue at the primary level has been mentioned in the

> discussion which I find very interesting.

> I believe that at the end of secondary school, every child should be

> able to speak two other Gambian languages apart from his/her mother

> tongue.

> There must be enough teaching materials on the Gambian languages

> especially with the experience we have with the peace corps who

> speak our local languages after short intensive courses.

>

> I am still eager to learn more about this subject if any one have

> more input.

>

> Thanks Bass, Susan and Omar.

>

> Momodou Camara

> *******************************************************

> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

>

> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>



Njie,

I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I am

not among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage among

the languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it is

possible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am not

proposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thats

schizo....

No hard feelings, just make records clear.

si jaamanobi.

Omar Baldeh



On Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:



> Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a new

> language from the existing ones which could become our national

> language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer. The

> answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue

> cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a

> mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get

> your point the new language being inclusive of all the other

> languages.

>

> How language originated is still in dispute, with some

> maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it

> was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an

> ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am

> not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new

> language is to be used, but I would imagine that it would of

> higher status than the other languages. In which case, it

> would be used in domains such as Family, Technical, Administration,

> Education and Rural life.

>

> Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of

> the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should

> be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned

> role and of such functional importance as to be worth the

> effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on

> motivation.'

>

> One of the problems with a national language in Africa,

> like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in

> their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the

> case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their

> kids abroad for education.

>

> Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common

> national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in

> some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons for

> it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the mother

> tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it

> has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because

> of the massive support given to its development by the Germans

> and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did

> not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put the

> national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,

> Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the

> selection of one of our national languages as THE national

> language, and I will have something to say about this by the

> middle of next week.

>

> I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain

> issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the

> world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the

> exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks only

> one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for

> example. This is probably because many of them do not see the

> need to learn another language, and they are many a time

> embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of

> monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans

> that I know are at least bilingual, but our

> bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this

> means being able to speak only certain selected languages.

>

> Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous

> languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that

> language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?

> I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes ask.

> 1)Does learning another language entail learning another culture?

> 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?

> In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where

> the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.

>

> I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one

> language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that

> all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I

> wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on the

> position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding

> the Principle of Linguistic Equality.

>

> If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this

> subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated. I

> wish everyone a super weekend.

>

> Momodou

>

> PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people

> regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the

> possibility of a private discussion.

>

>

>

>



Baby's diet affects adult survival chances --study

Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



(Release at 1800 GMT July 30)

LONDON, July 30 (Reuter) - Researchers working in Gambia said on

Wednesday they had found more evidence that what a woman eats during

pregnancy can strongly influence her child's chances of survival in

later life.

Babies born during or shortly after the 'hungry season', when food

is scarce and disease rife, are much more likely to die young, Andrew

Prentice and colleagues at the Medical Research Council's nutrition unit

in Cambridge found.

They said poor nutrition could damage an unborn baby's immune

system, making it more vulnerable to disease as it grew up.

"We present evidence that events in early life strongly influence

the adult survival prospects of rural Africans," Prentice's group wrote

in a letter to the science journal Nature.

"Our analysis of births and deaths in three Gambian villages dating

back to 1949 shows that people born during the annual 'hungry season'

are up to 10 times more likely to die prematurely in young adulthood."

Although the study was limited to a small area in the west African

coastal state of Gambia, they said their conclusions could have wider

implications.

Those born from July to December were at the highest risk of

premature death, mostly from infectious disease, they found.

"In the Gambia, the wet season (July-October) coincides with an

annual hungry period when staple foods from the previous harvest are

seriously depleted," they wrote.

At the same time, adults have to work hard in the fields, bringing

up the next crop, and the wet makes children more vulnerable to

diarrhoea and malaria.

Susan Jebb, a researcher who works with the Prentice group, said it

was not precisely clear at what stage of development the babies were

being affected.

"The only association that we have for sure at this moment is that

babies born in the wet season and just after the wet season are at

significantly increased risk of death," she said in a telephone

interview.

"It will mean that the final stage of pregnancy has been at a

nutritionally depleted time." Some of the babies would have been

conceived at the end of the previous year's 'hungry season', she added.

"Because pregnancy goes on for such a long time it is hard to

pinpoint precisely when this would have occurred."

But the group noted that poor nutrition leads to smaller babies.

"Impaired foetal growth reduces birthweight by roughly 200 to 300

grams (seven to 10 ounces) and doubles the incidence of low-birthweight

babies," they wrote, adding that this could mean immunity was impaired.

"Several components of the human immune system mature early in

foetal life," they added.

"We think nutritional programming of the foetus, leading to a

lifelong impairment of the immune system, is the most likely explanation

(of the children's reduced survival prospects)," Prentice said in a

statement.

"Hopefully our finding will shed light on infection-related deaths

in other, larger populations."



The thrust of my argument has been that one cannot

realistically discuss Africa's present problems without reference

to its immediate and distant past. This happens everywhere. I

do say we should live in the past. I do not say we should

sit down and point accusing fingers at others. Or do I? I

would like anyone to point out to me where I say that Africa

should not think ahead. Just one example.(I can forward all my

postings on the subject, if necessary). I MENTIONED the slave

trade, and some of its consequences. I want to know why I

was wrong to do so. I did not elaborate on it like I did

on the unfair trade relations between North-South (cf GATT, WTO),

the IMF and the World Bank, and other issues. I find it

extraordinary that the apparent apologists for slavery and

colonialism did not say a word about these.



I agree that a comprehensive analysis of our present

situation cannot be achieved by looking to the past

alone. But neither can it be achieved by looking to the

future alone. We have to look and keep on looking at every

period-past, present and future-if we are to avoid the mistakes

made by others. If our economists, politicians etc want to help

Africa out of its present crisis, they cannot realistically

hope to do so without looking at Africa's social and economic

history. Or can they?



This is my argument. I am quite willing to drop the

subject if some people find it uncomfortable, but I should not

be accused of living in the past, when all I am saying is

that we are not the helpless victims of our own fate. If

others feel we are, then we will have to agree to disagree

on this.



I have argued on this List before that Africa has never

been a perfect society, with or without colonialism; that we

need to look at what was wrong with the society in order to

create a better one. And we cannot do this successfully by

looking to the future. I am not advocating revenge. I respect

highly the intelligence of members to do such a silly and

counter-productive thing.



My comments about what happened Africans is

not directed at innocent westerners, who are themselves, then

and now, appalled by it all. In the company of such people,

I even play down the effects of colonialism etc. It is when

an insensitive remark is made-such as the one from Lamin's

'friends'-that I react differently. It happens to all normal

people. The same word/words can be interpreted in different

circumstances as either a joke or an insult. Now to other matters.



The latest 'Africa Initiative' from an American president is

noted. I wish it success, if only for the simple reason that

I may be a beneficiary. I like John F Kennedy and Jimmy

Carter. These, in my view, can be called men of action.



The expansion of American businesses in South Africa is also

welcome. There is nothing wrong with this, so long as it is

done in fairness. However, I did not like the tactics the

Americans used in hastening the departure of Mobutu and signing

unfair mining deals with Kabila, when he was still a rebel

leader. Nelson Mandela was only recently the leader of a

'terrorist organisation' in both London and Washington.



Western governments can make a big difference in the lives

of Africans and other less fortunate people. The reality is

that it is NGOs, including religious organisations, and private

individuals who are making the difference. And faceless

multi-national corporations are addicted to profit. Their record

in Africa is disgraceful. This has been the case since...



So long,

Momodou



Omar, Sorry if you feel disappointed that my reply had been shorter

than you expected. I just answered the question I felt was relevant

to my enquiry. Though you had been asking a lot of questions, I could

see that you have been answering all the questions yourself.



If you understand my enquiry well you should know that I am not

saying that we should choose language so and so over another language

to become the national language. I am very much aware that Gambia is

inhabited my different language groupings which to me are all equal

no matter what size they are.



A Dane can say that Danish is his or her national language, the same

goes to a German and Swedish even an American would say that his or

her National language is American english. When a Gambian is asked,

the reply will be that we don't have a national language or we

would just call oursevles after our various language grouppings.

This is my reason for enquiring the possibility of the creation of

one (call it artificial if you want). By having such a language, I

believe we would see ourselves first as Gambians instead of being

from a certain language group.



I am aware of the fact that the Serer, Serahule, Jola, Fula, Mandinka

and Wollof language groupings were found in the place we now call

Gambia at various periods during the pre-colonial times. During that

time there were no Mandinka, Wollof, Fula, Jola, Serer, or Serahule

speaking kingdoms which involved only the members of each language

grouping. Fulas, Serahules, etc, could be found in settlements where

the predominant language was Mandinka. Different kings who spoke

Mandinka, Wollof, etc. established different states on the north and

south banks of the river. Even though the inhabitants of these states

spoke the same language, they were loyal to the states and not their

tribal origins. What is significant is that persons of Serer, Fula,

Mandinka, Aku, Baynunkas, Mansuanks, Karoninkas, Mandiago, Serahule,

Jola, and Wollof origins can be found in The Gambia Today. We are all

human beings who can think and work to build a better Gambia if we

respect and care for each other.



If you read my previous mail, I mentioned that I believe that every

child leaving secondary school should be able to speak two other

languages other than his/her mother tongue, this should answer your

question of wether I like to be multilinguist or a unilinguist.

Having a national language should not mean that we are going to

abandon the present languages.



I think referring to GOD here is irrelevant to my enquiry. You can

sit home and do nothing and wait for GOD to bring you knowledge and

food, since he/she has also created abundant food and knowledge. God

has given us brains to think and develop. We can't just give up and

say that its GODS wishes.



I think you misunderstood every thing if you think someone has said

that they think one language group is better than another.



BTW thanks for your elaboration.



Momodou Camara



PS: I hope that no one thinks that this discussion is personal

between me and Omar Baldeh. I think this is a national issue which

needs discussion. For the Gambia our homeland.......

I have been following this discussion with some interest. What began as

an argument for the choosing of one of our languages as the national

language to help foster national unity has grown to a discussion about

the feasibility of a national language, which language(s) should be

chosen and the idea of a newly created, all encompassing gambian

language.



This is truly great. As I read these posting I almost can't wait to see

how others will respond. Apart from being able to gauge how different

people feel about such a cultural issue on a national level, this

discussion has forced me to think about an issue I never really gave

much thought to.



Is it necessary for us to have a national language?



The argument is that it would help foster national unity thus allowing

people to feel like they belong to a nation first rather than their own

ethnic/tribal group.



By alluding to the political and cultural consequences of such a move I

would just be repeating what others have said. Instead, I offer what I

believe is a more realistic alternative that in time could bring much of

the same rewards of a national language, i.e. national unity, and much

more.



I would advocate leaving and developing the status quo. As it is, we

have one official language and several national or local languages. The

most important aspect of those local languages is the respective

cultures they represent. True national unity will be recognized when

all those cultures become truly representative of Gambia as a whole.

This may happen through curriculum advances in education, state run

initiatives or civil society.



As far as a unifying means of communication is concerned, why not work

with what we have, English, the language being used here in this

unifying forum on the Internet.



Yes it was thrust upon us by the people who share the same name as the

language but we must also remember that they are also most responsible

for The Gambia, our nation. If our Republican founding fathers decided

to keep the language and borders that were imposed on us as official and

if nearly thirty years later, there was a renewed national commitment to

that decision, then perhaps true unity will come when that official

language becomes the most widely spoken one.



Of course the fruits that would come with this include a sweet tasting

one called low illiteracy and another called true economic development.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



Liberia's Taylor Visits Nigeria



LAGOS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Liberia's President-elect Charles

Taylor said in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Monday that his

government would rely heavily on international goodwill in its

bid to rebuild the country.

Taylor is in Nigeria to hold pre-inauguration talks with

Nigeria's Head of State General Sani Abacha in his capacity as

the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS).

The Liberian president-elect said his government intends to

get everyone, including opposition members, involved in building

a new Liberia.

Taylor, clad in a navy-blue stripped suit, a pair of dark

glasses and a pair of black shoes to match, was accompanied by

his wife Jewel, the wife of vice President-elect, Mrs. Regina

Dogolea, in-coming Defence Minister, Daniel Chea, and other

members of his cabinet-in-waiting.

The three-day visit to Nigeria is Taylor's first foreign trip

since he was declared winner of the July 19 polls in Liberia.

During the stay, he is expected to confer with General Abacha,

Foreign Ministry officials and members of the political and

business classes.

Security matters will also feature prominently during the

talks.

However, at the time of Taylor's arrival, General Abacha was

in Accra, Ghana, for a one-day visit and was due back in Abuja

late Monday night.

The mission of Abacha to Ghana was however not known as the

visit, like most of his recent foreign trips, was shrouded in

secrecy. Enditem



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 05:21:35 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) :ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban Poor

Message-ID: <19970801042321.AAB26890@LOCALNAME>



ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban Poor



HARARE, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The African Development Bank (ADB)

today said it will launch an initiative this year to increase

accessibility of financial services to the urban and rural poor.

ADB Executive Director Alice Dear said the ADB micro-finance

initiative for Africa (AMINA) would go a long way in assisting

women who had been economically marginalized for a long time.

The director of the Abidjan-based institution said this in a

keynote address at the opening of Kushandira Pamwe international

conference in Harare.

Kushandira Pamwe is a British-based voluntary organization

formed by African women living outside the continent and seeks to

promote the interests of locals.

The theme for this year's conference being attended by people

from 17 countries is ''the African Girl Child, Her Future

Employment Prospects and the Challenges Ahead''.

''The majority of micro-entrepreneurs in Africa are women,''

said Dear, adding, ''but these key economic agents have been

denied access to modern banking services.''

The women, she said, would benefit as the initiative was

targeted at those in the lowest income groups.

Dear said the initiative would allow women to increase their

income and accumulate capital through macro-loans and savings.

The bank, she said, would leverage its limited funds by

investing in the most promising micro-finance institutions

particularly those with the greatest potential to reach large

numbers of disadvantaged populations.

Meanwhile, Dear urged governments, non-governmental

organizations and civil society to do more to ensure a bright

future for the African girl. Enditem





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear List Members,



The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

Advisory Board Members.



Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board

are as follows:



SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD



(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

members of the Organization appointed by the Board.



(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

actions available to the Board.



If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board

member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time

to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from

professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand

will be greatly needed.



At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members

of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a

term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate

responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to

seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally

adopting them and on an impending business contract.



The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must

come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will

grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership

fees will be waived.



If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the

intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping

us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting

cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the

duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by

the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any

work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your

schedules.



If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:

latir@earthlink.net



Please include a brief account of your professional background that also

includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your

current country of residence.



GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet

based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who

initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based

newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.



That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.



As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:



"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning

of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to

promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and

educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

other media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to The Gambia.

4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political

group or party in The Gambia and abroad."



Thank you for your kind cooperation.



Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

latir@earthlink.net

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 09:02:47 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Baby=B4s_diet_affects_adult_survival?=

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I think this is well know, but now it is proved. And how will we (the

society) then learn from this ? Should pregnant women be spared for the

hard work ? Yes I think. And if so, how will the society compensate the

family for the lose of the mothers work in the fields or where-ever ?

And next: when we know of such a short of good- food-period, how will =

we

as a state ensure that there will be enough food-supplies in the future

? Storage or how ?

I think this must be given high priority in both Ministry of =

agriculture

and Ministry of health. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 14:00:31 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: =?iso-8859-1?Q?RE=3A_Baby=B4s_diet_affects_adult_survival?=

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9E83.68D93120"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9E83.68D93120

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Good point there,Mr.Nordam.Keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:

Sent: 01 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:02

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Baby=B4s diet affects adult survival





And next: when we know of such a short of good- food-period, how will we

as a state ensure that there will be enough food-supplies in the future

? Storage or how ?

I think this must be given high priority in both Ministry of agriculture

and Ministry of health. Asbj=F8rn Nordam









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 15:02:01 +0100 (BST)

From: O BALDEH <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A Gambian National Language

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Momodou camara,



You asked: " Is it possible to create a new language from the existing

ones which could become our national langauges in 20-30 yrs. time?

The new language could be a mixture of the most simple words from each of

the present languages.

I answered YES IT IS POSSIBLE:

I told you this is as simple for a linguist as asking him to construct a

dictionary. I went on to elaborate the various sections in linguistics

which the Gambian linguists can exploit.



My second possibility was just by following the various theories

available with regards to the origins of the various languages available

today. In essence by retracing where the branchings have taken place we

would be able to use the mother as the national language since it will

just be a matter of reuniting the daugthers to their mothers.



Thirdly, I told you we can rely on Glottophagie.

However before I answered you I asked some clarification with regards to

national and official language. This you did. This was just to make sure

that you do not fall in the confusion you have just found yourself when

you said if a gambian is asked what is his national langugae he will in

a way be FORCED to identify himself with the language group.



Secondly I asked in my own ways the rationale of a national language

among the ones we have, realising that if this question is aked people

will tend to choose among the languages. This is the case with Susan's.

However she did indicate that this is rather impossible. In my attempt to

make you understand what I am talking about and make you understand why

you are confused with the the issue of national language, I decided to

elaborate about the importance of languages. This strategy is very

desirable for if you do not know what is a language the importance of

language, its

rationale, even if you have one language in a country it may not serve

its purpose. In fact there is already somebody who is asking about the

origin of languages.It is in this line of analysis

that I talked about choosing among our languages. I refered to GOD

withregards to the TOWER of BABEL, VERB. This was in a way to help you

understand the rationale of languages from the spiritual point of view.

Because what ever definition, proposition people give you about languages

if you read the the Quran or the Bible you woul be able to have own

version of it. But you do no have to be lazy person. So my reference to

GOD was nothing but a way to tell you eh MOMODOU, the best answers to

your questions is to read these GREAT references. I feel that you are an

intelectual and would not like to be fed! I could have kept quiet. I

could choose not to give you my views and leave in your wilderness. But

I choose to give you my views from a linguistic point of view because you

wanted a linquistic answer. I can even give you a political answer which

are try to come up with; but I was just waiting for you to ask eh Mr

Baldeh but if you improvise this so-called language would it be spoken,

will people accept it, what will be the fate of the other languages, what

will be its relation with our official language etc etc...? I woul have

shifted to politique linguistique, philosophie du langage, sociology

and/or sociolinguistic, to economics and decorate it with philosophy and

religion. These are all areas you will entitled to browse through

when studying linguistics. MOMODOU, language and the question of language is

not a simple

issue especially when you are dealing with AFRICAN contexts. I am not a

know-all and I am not pretending to one. I am just a poor student like

you if not worst in intellectual terms. But what I see respectable in you

is your concerns about LANGUAGE and naming me among others! For if able

to reach other today it is through language and language is a more

important issue to africa and africans than to anybody and to any where

in world. This is where my respect for you lies!



About the multilinguism issue I raised, it was in regards to the

civilisation universelle or the great unification of the world that it is

mentioned. It was not addressed to you; that is why the statement was

followed by an exclamation mark and said you woul like it as a joke. This

is because a great ambition for all well wishers of this univers and it

is only possible in terms of multilinguism. I am not refering to your

linguistic status. MOMODOU I should have told you that when reading my

text you should pay attention to the ponctuations and the style. The

'you' I was using was the impersonnel one and includes all. Do not feel

addressed and offended. My style incorporated questions and answers. But

you know I do not have questions. It is you who have questions; and as

you rightly said I answered most of questions. This is the style adopted

by critique literaire and since you are may be doing liberal arts you

must be aware of it. This is scintific and makes people democratic when

analysing texts, other people's views etc... MOMODOU if you are not

familiar with these techniques or if you are not doing arts or economics

I may appologise for thinking otherwise. But it is the minimum to expect

from academics or intellectuals or students.

Telling me that from your accepting that 'every child leaving secondary

school should speak two or more languages' indicates that you are for

multilinguism, does not even sound coherent. For uno== in the Gambia ,ost

people are bilingual and even multilinguist and even without formal

education they can become multilinguist. Secondly I atleast participated

in providing instructional materials for the learning of these languages

for our Gambian people not for the purpose of multilinguism but for other

things. It is not by formalising national languages that our children learn

our national languages there are more other things to that. So here too

you are confusing between two issues. Feel free to ask...



What makes your e-mail most pitiful- de ma la yerem- is the paragraph

whic talks about the dane and all the stuff added. When a gambian is

asked about his national language, here is the way he should proceed:

MO, first of all the sociolinguistic aspect of the Gambia like another

african country is completely different from a Danish or.... So when a

Gambian is asked a question by somebody who does not the language

lanscape, the Gambian should make the latter understand that the

environments are different. You should not allow people to put words in

your mouth! MoMODOU by saying "when the Gambian isasked the reply will be

that we don't have a national language or we would just call ourselves

after various languages groups" indicates that you are analysing our

situation an alien approach without understanding what animates it. This

means you are answering this Danish man by putting yourself in his

language environment where there is only an official national language

and nothing else. MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a EUROPEAN.

So when you are asked about our national language you should go back to

the african context and answer the question do not answer it while

thinking in the european way!



MOMODOU, you have not done me justice. I did not misunderstood you, I am

not questioning your linguistic preferences. I have no questions. What I my

mistake is trying

to provide you with information you requested and in so doing wasted my

time. MO, you could have improved upon what I have said or ask for

materials but you were very ironical but you cannot even use this

literay weapon!

I still insist on my answers: That it is possiblr to create a new

language and this can be possible through ways I enumerated above.



MOMODOU, I have no questions. The only question I have and which you did

not answer is what is a PEACECORP, as you mentioned that they are

involved in our national languages. I want to find out whether you

understand what you are even talking about. For if you don't understand

what you are asking you should understand atleats what you are talking

about.

NO hard feelings, it is just another way of using few sentences and

pounctuations. I do not want people to transfer the Gambian way of

discussing where chalo reads nettetu and insists that he knows kon. There

is a boy whose writings I enjoyed reading when it comes to discusion that

is one marong. The rest will just ask questions while they themselves

want to talk about it. It is either you ask questions or ... It is either

we use the Gambia mail as information dispatching or for fruitful

discussion but not for that gambian way of talking bla bla bla bla bla

while drinking a lot atayaya and not reading alot of taya!



NTB.== when you read me Mo, read me completely and when you comment on me

comment on the whole text.

Sorry for a lot of adverbs and adjectives. Long live the Gambia l- and

for fruitful discussion and not for chatterarerarerarrrrraaaaa...



Omar Baldeh















On Thu, 31 Jul 1997



> Omar, Sorry if you feel disappointed that my reply had been shorter

> than you expected. I just answered the question I felt was relevant

> to my enquiry. Though you had been asking a lot of questions, I could

> see that you have been answering all the questions yourself.

>

> If you understand my enquiry well you should know that I am not

> saying that we should choose language so and so over another language

> to become the national language. I am very much aware that Gambia is

> inhabited my different language groupings which to me are all equal

> no matter what size they are.

>

> A Dane can say that Danish is his or her national language, the same

> goes to a German and Swedish even an American would say that his or

> her National language is American english. When a Gambian is asked,

> the reply will be that we don't have a national language or we

> would just call oursevles after our various language grouppings.

> This is my reason for enquiring the possibility of the creation of

> one (call it artificial if you want). By having such a language, I

> believe we would see ourselves first as Gambians instead of being

> from a certain language group.

>

> I am aware of the fact that the Serer, Serahule, Jola, Fula, Mandinka

> and Wollof language groupings were found in the place we now call

> Gambia at various periods during the pre-colonial times. During that

> time there were no Mandinka, Wollof, Fula, Jola, Serer, or Serahule

> speaking kingdoms which involved only the members of each language

> grouping. Fulas, Serahules, etc, could be found in settlements where

> the predominant language was Mandinka. Different kings who spoke

> Mandinka, Wollof, etc. established different states on the north and

> south banks of the river. Even though the inhabitants of these states

> spoke the same language, they were loyal to the states and not their

> tribal origins. What is significant is that persons of Serer, Fula,

> Mandinka, Aku, Baynunkas, Mansuanks, Karoninkas, Mandiago, Serahule,

> Jola, and Wollof origins can be found in The Gambia Today. We are all

> human beings who can think and work to build a better Gambia if we

> respect and care for each other.

>

> If you read my previous mail, I mentioned that I believe that every

> child leaving secondary school should be able to speak two other

> languages other than his/her mother tongue, this should answer your

> question of wether I like to be multilinguist or a unilinguist.

> Having a national language should not mean that we are going to

> abandon the present languages.

>

> I think referring to GOD here is irrelevant to my enquiry. You can

> sit home and do nothing and wait for GOD to bring you knowledge and

> food, since he/she has also created abundant food and knowledge. God

> has given us brains to think and develop. We can't just give up and

> say that its GODS wishes.

>

> I think you misunderstood every thing if you think someone has said

> that they think one language group is better than another.

>

> BTW thanks for your elaboration.

>

> Momodou Camara

>

> PS: I hope that no one thinks that this discussion is personal

> between me and Omar Baldeh. I think this is a national issue which

> needs discussion. For the Gambia our homeland.......

> *******************************************************

> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

>

> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 16:20:01 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970801152143.AAA26906@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Both Omar Gassama and Lamin Conteh have recently been added to

the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your

contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 10:52:06

From:

To:

Subject: MY INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



GREETING ALL. MY NAME IS LAMIN JAMIL CONTEH BUT MY HOUSE NAME IS MINO.

I WAS BORN IN FREETOWN -SIERRA LEONE BUT MY MOTHER IS A GAMBIAN AND I

LIVED IN BRIKAMA FROM 1989 TO 1997. I DID TRADING BUSINESS THERE BUT

NOW I LIVE IN PENN. -USA.

MY FRIEND TOLS ME ABOUT THE GAMBIAN INTERNET AND I AM VERY ANXIOUS TO

HEAR FROM ALL THE GAMBIAN ALL OVER THE WORLD AND TO GET THE LATEST NEWS

FROM GAMBIA.



BYE FOR NOW. - MINO



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 20:26:22 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: MY INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <01BC9EB9.32DFD700@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9EB9.32E77820"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9EB9.32E77820

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Lamin!

It was great that your friend told you about the Gambia-L.It is the =

finest around here! So,feel free to express yourself, esp.issues =

regarding Gambia and Africa.WELCOME onboard the Bantabaaa.. Mr. Conteh!



Regards Basss!



----------

From:

Sent: 01 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 13:52

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: MY INTRODUCTION

MY FRIEND TOLS ME ABOUT THE GAMBIAN INTERNET AND I AM VERY ANXIOUS TO=20

HEAR FROM ALL THE GAMBIAN ALL OVER THE WORLD AND TO GET THE LATEST NEWS=20

FROM GAMBIA.



BYE FOR NOW. - MINO









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 13:46:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To: africans@iastate.edu

Cc: akala.1@osu.edu, ganesan.4@osu.edu,

jacka@einstein.franklin.edu

Subject: Something different... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 01:59:48 -0400

>From: "S. Olu von George" <

>To:

>X-Provider: US Net - Advanced Internet Services - (301) 572-5926 -

> Where Business Connects! (tm) --

>



>>WHY DID THE CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD?

>>

>>Machiavelli: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Does it

>matter why? The ends of crossing the road justify whatever motive there

>was.

>>

>>Albert Camus: It doesn't matter; the chicken's actions have no meaning

>except to him.

>>

>>Darwin: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally

>selected in such a way that they are now genetically dispositioned to

>cross roads.

>>

>>Richard Nixon: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat,the chicken

>did not cross the road.

>>

>>Louis Farrakhan: The road, you should see, represents the black man. The

>chicken crossed the road to trample the black man and keep him down.

>>

>>Freud: The fact that you think the chicken crossed the road reveals your

>underlying sexual insecurity.

>>

>>Buddha: If you ask this question, you deny your own chicken nature.

>>

>>Ernest Hemingway: To die. In the rain.

>>

>>Ralph Waldo Emerson: It didn't cross the road, it transcended it.

>>

>>The Pope: This is only for God to know.

>>

>>Martin Luther King, Jr.: I envision a world where all chickens will be

>free to cross roads without their motives being called into question.

>>

>>John Locke: Because he was exercising his natural right to liberty.

>>

>>Oliver Stone: The question is not "why did the chicken cross the road?"

>but is rather "who was crossing the road at the same time that we

>overlooked in our haste to observe the chicken?"

>>

>>Jerry Seinfeld: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn't

>anyone ever think to ask "what the heck was that chicken doing walking

>around all over the place anyway?"

>>

>>Bill Clinton: (if the chicken reaches the other side) It was my idea. If

>the chicken is hit by a car, it was a Republican initiative.

>>

>>Grandpa: In my day, we didn't ask. If someone told us the chicken

>crossed the road, that was good enough for us.

>>

>>Ross Perot: I don't know - but these charts prove we can no longer

>afford to let chickens cross the road.

>>

>>Bill Gates: I have just released the new Chicken 2000 which will cross

>roads much faster, though when it divides 3 by 2 it gets

>1.4999999999999.

>>

>>Colonel Sanders: I missed one?

>>

>>Karl Marx: It was historical inevitability.

>>

>>Nietzsche: Because if you gaze too long across the road, the road gazes

>also across you.

>>

>>B.F. Skinner: Because the external influences, which have pervaded its

>sensorium from birth, had caused it to develop in such a fashion that it

>would tend to cross roads, even while believing these actions to be of

>its

>own free will.

>>

>>Albert Einstein: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road

>crossed the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 22:28:29 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd:Ethiopia to Join African Peacekeeping Forces

Message-ID: <19970801213015.AAB17070@LOCALNAME>



Ethiopia to Join African Peacekeeping Forces



NAIROBI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia will join Malawi, Mali,

Senegal and Uganda in building up the African peace-keeping

capacities, said a report from the Ethiopian capital, Addis

Ababa.

Marshall McCallie, special coordinator for the African Crisis

Response Initiative, said that U.S military

trainers will start drilling soldiers from Malawi, Ethiopia and

Mali later this year, Kenya's Daily Nation reported today .

Altogether 54 American instructors from Fort Bragg, North

Carolina, have arrived in Dakar, Senegala, over the weekend to

start training 800 Senegalese troops on Friday.

The African Crisis Response Initiative calls for U.S

peacekeeping training throughout the continent in cooperation

with France and Britain, who are conducting their exercise

separately.

The initiative was pieced together after France and South

Africa criticised a U.S proposal to train a 10,000-member force

last year. Enditem





______________FWD END__________________________

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 22:28:29 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD: ECOWAS Talks with S. Leone Junta May Deadlock

Message-ID: <19970801213015.AAA17070@LOCALNAME>





ECOWAS Talks with S. Leone Junta May Deadlock



(By Chang Yong)



LAGOS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Renewed efforts to restore

democracy in Sierra Leone may go into a deadlock with indications of

attitudinal differences among west African countries, media reports

said today.

The second-round talks between Sierra Leone's military

government and foreign ministers of Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea and

Cote d'Ivoire representing the Economic Community of West African

States (ECOWAS) continued Wednesday for the second day in Abidjan,

Cote d'Ivoire.

It is reported that Tom Ikimi, Nigerian Foreign Minister and

leader of the ECOWAS committee of four, said Wednesday he was

optimistic that the Sierra Leone crisis would soon be resolved.

However, his Ghanaian and Cote d'Ivoirian counterparts were

quoted as suggesting that enough time be given to the coup leader to

restore democracy.

The two parties held the first round talks in Abidjan two

weeks ago and decided another meeting should be held one week

later so that the junta could have time to consider ways to

resolve the crisis.

After the break, according to reports, the military junta gave four

conditions including the release of Fonday Sankoh, leader of the

former rebel Revolutionary United Front that had fought successive

governments since 1991.

Sankoh is said to be in detention in Nigeria and his group had

allied with the military government in the wake of the May 25 coup

which overthrew the civilian government led by ousted President Ahmed

Tejan Kabbah.

The coup leader Major Johnny Koroma had earlier insisted on

conducting fresh polls or inauguration of a national conference

to determine the fate of deposed Kabbah.

When the two parties met for the first time in Abidjan,

Koroma's envoys told the ECOWAS foreign ministers that vacating

power for Koroma did not arise, while elections could not be held in

Sierra Leone for now, given the intense political hostilities among

various ethnic groups.

A member of Koroma's delegation was quoted as saying on

Tuesday that the military would not hand over power to Kabbah,

but to another democratically elected government.

Analysts noted that the sub-regional effort could be stalled

over the demand by Koroma for Sankoh's release ahead of any

meaningful negotiation.

The committee of four has earlier asked the Koroma regime to

hand over power to Kabbah's government or it will employ embargo

or even force to oust the military junta.

As a matter of fact, the blockade by the west African

peace-keeping force (ECOMOG) has resulted in short supply of

foodstuffs and drugs in the war-torn country. Enditem



_________________FWD END_______________________

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 15:29:46 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Vacation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Gambia-l, I will be on vacation effective 8/2 for about the next two

weeks, will be out

of Seattle and will definitely be off line. Any list problems and related

issues should be directed to Abdourahman Touray, the co-list manager for

possible solutions. Abdou's email is

Momodou Camara is always vigilant on the smooth and

normal functioning of the list and I am urging him to continue this

good work and immediately

report any abnormalities to Abdou upon first perception.

When I reach San Jose, California next Friday the 8th, I will try

and telnet into my UW account ( if successful ) from my sister's computer

to find out about the past events.

Thanks and a nice weekend to every one.

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 23:38:45 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Cc: "Pico" <

Subject: re: Development of subsaharan africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





People



As a development engineer based in The Gambia and a Gambian too, I want to

contribute to this discourse

There is no question that the ongoing revolution affecting humankind is the

Information age..briefly..it can be said that Human development has

increased in leaps and bounds since the invention of the Printing

press..written and transferrable data has enabled others to continue

research and development not start from zero..i.e. build on..

someone remarked that probably the most unrecognized phenomeon is how a

sub-saharan African, born of peasant and cattleherding stock can in one

generation make the transition into a nuclear scientist etc.. which

practically describes most of us..if one discounts the in-built complex of

self doubt and inferiority built over the past century..there is no real

phenomenon..as humans and any human the capacity is there..



I was in Singapore in late 1996 and Singapore is 1/20th the size of the

Gambia, swampy etc..etc.. question is why has Singapore developed

(materially) and not The Gambia or Ghana at the same level..is this an

inherent African failure..the answer is yes and no..

probable reasons:

1. Proximity: All Asia, Africa, the Americas and Australia come under

European domination..all the others measure European incursion in centuries

at most..in Africa it is millenia..Foreign incursion and disruption to

Africa goes back to the Greeks etc.. is that good or bad..in the whole

context..it is human development pattern..societies and cultures collide

and impart on each other..positively and negatively

Europe's proximity to Africa ensured that in the 19th and early 20th

centuries during colonization, Europe could afford to import even..lowly

clerks ensuring that the minimum number of africans were trained in

rudimentary modern government.. in Asia, distance alone and size of

population ensured that a number of natives had to be trained and utilized

in ruling/governing the lands.

in the race for modern Eurocentric development..it is no wonder that we lag

behind..not in calibre and quality of trained persons but in quantity..

we study with all of them and we definitely do not score below them if not

above them..in Europe and the Americas.. Africans have a reputation of

being '' very smart" which I always said was benignly discriminatory.. in

1987 when I graduated with Advanced Levels.. for the whole Republic of The

Gambia..there were only 29 Science Sixth Formers.. 10 years later..we are

all mostly graduates with very high academic accolades..just by

percentage..that made us at the least the the top 0.01% in the nation, if

we come together with the top 1% of any nation we are bound to compete and

do very well.

2. Opportunity

Singapore was a European stop and step on the way to the Far East and the

Australia..this required a requisite level of investment and development in

terms of infrastructure..airport, seaport, oil refineries, hotels

etc..which were either private or facilitated.

In Africa, government had to utilise its own scarce resources to develop

hotels..(the Atlantic in The Gambia), roads, seaports and airports and beg

for users..the Airport in the Gambia has a theorectical capacity of 200,000

aircraft movements ( landings + take-offs) per annum and traffic is

currently at 15,000 a.c. movements p.a. In economic terms, the benefit-cost

ratio is practically negative.

( Let us also face it that in the mean time and the near future, any

development any where is tied to Western interest until we can develop

alternate or parallel interests)

A good sign is the fact that Asian Tiger economies and Japan..having an

edge in the Info-industrial competition are aggressively seeking their own

markets where they are not subject to quotas (re: very real free

enterprise) and this is evidenced with a current race to invest in Africa

spearheaded by Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore lagging..the Singapore

chinese are more oriented towards China.. People's Republic..an other cum

Africa giant..slowly but surely emerging. The complaints of the West about

Asian and U.S. interests in Africa..(US :Central & Great Lakes) and

(Malaysia in S.Africa, Zimbabwe etc) are very entertaining..over 50 years

Europe has failed to provide Africa with any real and meaningful

development investment..cost of development capital in The Gambia is

26%..enough to ensure there is no development.it is about 4-5% 6 hours

flight away but an African will not get it.



Anyway to try to shorten this, I have tried to point the culminating facts

behind our current underdeveloped status..Education & Opportunity..and the

fact that the West does view the rest of us as competitors and spend some

of its resources in neutralizing this threat..in human terms..this is

acceptable..life is a struggle

we have also struggled and had a lot of victories but the struggle

continues and may never end.. it has not yet ended anyway in recorded

history but as a whole hmankind has progressed and evolved and more and

more we are coming up with activities, conducts etc..that we have

collectively decided are not acceptable anymore..genicode, slavery, etc..

and this will continue to include racial and other forms of discrimination,

unfair trading practices, FGM, etc..



In understanding and appreciating the historical context and how it

continues to impact and affect our decison-making capacity, then we can

successively chart our path into the future..

the question after a generation (30 years) of so-called independence what

has africa and the Africa-client states achieved..not much but quite alot..

in 1965..there were about 30 primary schools in The Gambia and 4 high

schools..in 30 years..there are now about 50 high schools and at least 1000

primary schools..if one looks at the % increase it is phenomenal but it is

still not enough..Africa's development the past 30 years is Us..all of

Us..we are responsible for the next phase.



I will stop here now and invite your comments and next I will proceed on

what and how ( I think) Africa should develop..we will develop because

there is no choice we will mistakes, mis-steps but we will get there..



Peace



pmj



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 00:53:24 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Vacation

Message-ID: <







Have a nice time Tony



Mj



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 18:02:33 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9F6E.625FDD80"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9F6E.625FDD80

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Jallow!



".Africa's development the past 30 years is Us..all of

Us..we are responsible for the next phase."



I very strongly agree with you that we the present generation are =

responsible for the next phase of our Continent's surge into the 21st =

Century,and of course=20

we cannot do that without first analyzing the victories and failures of =

our fathers' generation.That,in addition to identifying the tasks that =

we the present generation must perform before any talk of development =

could start.



So,as a development engineer, could you please explain to us some of the =

systemic or developmental hurdles that must be overcome in the Gambia =

before it could be able to provide the most basic necessities of life =

for itself,let alone be something that remotely resembles the =

merchantile efficiency of Singapore.



And thanks for your piece!



Regards Basss!

=09



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 02 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:38

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: re: Development of subsaharan africa



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 02 Aug 1997 12:46:20 -0400

From: "Moe S. Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Test: don't look!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Just testing.



-Moe





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 21:20:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Unveils Bid to

Message-ID: <19970802202208.AAA23436@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 28-Jul-97 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Unveils Bid to Promote Good Governance



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 28 (IPS) - The U.N. Development Programme

(UNDP) is mounting a 36-million-dollar effort it says will promote

promote good governance in developing countries.



The four-year pilot project - which will be evaluated at the

end and might then be expanded - will provide support for free

elections and efforts to strengthen judiciaries and the rule of

law, parliamentary accountability, press freedoms, the private

sector, and 'civil society' - or citizens' groups.



UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said the global

initiative will fund innovative approaches to good governance and

support activities carried out by civil organisations, the media,

human rights bodies, and parliaments.



''We believe that a strong polity is necessary for a strong

economy'', Speth told reporters here Monday.



However, he cautioned, it would be wrong to describe UNDP as

''the political arm of the United Nations.'' Rather, ''we are the

largest development arm of the United Nations,'' he said.



UNDP has long faced criticism and questions from the 132

members of the 'Group of 77' bloc of developing nations over

allegations it sought to interfere in sovereign political matters. He

was quick to add that the initiative, launched here Monday, is in

response to demands from developing countries.



''Sustainable human development will not be possible without

strong, effective and capable governance'', Speth said, adding:

''We are experiencing a huge demand for our services in these

areas.''



The agency has set aside some 35 percent of its current budget

for good governance, up from 14 percent in 1994-1995. In recent

years, the annual budget has averaged 900 million dollars.



Speth's announcement coincided with the opening here Monday of

a three-day International Conference on Governance, which brought

together more than 1,000 government and elected officials,

representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs),

businesspeople, and members of the press.



On the agenda are issues relating to democratisation,

corruption, women's rights, free and fair elections, human rights

protections, and decentralisation.



In his opening address, Secretary-General Kofi Annan said the

United Nations is fully engaged in efforts to improve governance

around the world.



''The number of requests for assistance has grown exponentially

in recent years, reflecting the recognition by member states that good

governance is indispensable for building peaceful, prosperous and

democratic societies'', he said.



Asked if UNDP was backing the concept of homogeneity in all

governments, Speth said his organisation supports ''home grown

varieties of good governance.''



''Every country has to find its own path to good governance. We

are not trying to transplant Western-style democracies into

developing countries,'' Speth noted.



Indeed, ''there are also many failures of good governance in

rich countries'', he added - without singling out any of them.



Since 1992, the United Nations has provided financial and

logistical assistance, as well as monitors, for elections in 71

countries. UNDP has been involved in most of these operations.



Last year, at the request of the Bangladeshi government, UNDP

sponsored a range of television and radio spots, short films, and folk

cultural shows in villages and bazaars, aimed at educating voters

about then-upcoming elections.



Earlier this year, Speth argued his agency's work had resulted

in ''a 73 percent voter turnout, 33 percent more than in the 1991

elections, as well as a significant increase in the number of women

voters in the elections, which were declared free and fair''.



As part of the voter education programme, UNDP also produced

and distributed more than 50,000 manuals on the elections and

coordinated a record number of international observers.



''UNDP's most important contribution, in my opinion, lies not

facilitating the electoral process itself but rather in the more

long-term benefits: for democracy in Bangladesh, voter education

and information, training of officials and networking of NGOs,''

he said.



''This is one instance of deepening democracy,'' Speth said,

adding that such actions should also ensure that national

institutions in these countries are participatory, accountable and

based on the rule of law. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)





Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 21:20:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd): IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA:

Message-ID: <19970802202208.AAB23436@LOCALNAME>





Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 26-Jul-97 ***



Title: IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA: Using Information To Save

Lives



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jul 22 (IPS) - Health is a Cinderella sector in many

African nations: medical centres, often in various stages of

disrepair, have few drugs and some of their broken-down equipment is

not replaced since there is not enough money for that.



Not that there are no resources, but these tend to be diverted

from social sectors such as health to other more ''productive''

areas.



''As a result most people now go to traditional doctors where

some get fake medicine and more and more people are dying,'' says

Victor Adefela, communications consultant at the World Health

Organisation's Regional Office for Africa (WHO-AFRO).



Each year, one million Africans, mostly children under the age

of five, die of malaria or a combination of malaria and other

diseases. Another 800,000 or so die annually from diarrhoea and

dehydration, the WHO estimates.



''But we know some of these diseases could be prevented if

information about them and how to prevent and treat them was

available,'' said Adefela.



Given the enormity of Africa's health problems and the shortage

of rsources for the sector, the importance of information and

communication as a primary health care intervention tool has

become greater, according to WHO and African health officials.



''Many of the health problems facing Zimbabwe and other African

countries today can be prevented or controlled if individuals have

information on what to do and are constantly reminded and motivated to

do them,'' according to Felicity Zawaira, principal medical director

in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare in Zimbabwe.



Giving an example of how valuable such information is, Adefela

said: ''The poorest African can spread AIDS but if he can use a

condom he can save more than 10,000 U.S. dollars that an AIDS

patient needs a year.''



But the availability of health information is severely limited

in Africa, and this led the World Bank and the WHO to bring

together some 30 health information and promotion officers in

Harare to discuss ways to improve its dissemination.



''It is highly desirable to have a corps of professionals who

have the appropriate training, orientation and facilities and

whose duty is to inform and educate the people all the time on how to

prevent diseases and promote their health,'' Zawaira told participants

at the Jul. 22-26 meeting.



An information package introduced at the meeting is to be

distributed to medil centres throughout Africa. It provides

answers to questions such as: what is a particular disease? what

are the signs that someone has it? what are its causes? what are

its effects on a person? if someone has it, how can other people

help? and how can people prevent the disease?



The package, written in simple language, contains information

on 11 common ailments: malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, diarrhoeal

diseases, pneumonia, diabetes, artery and heart diseases, red eyes,

measles, poliomyelitis, and tetanus.



''It cuts out medical jargon and removes the mystery

surrounding the diseases, thus bridging the gap between those who have

the information needed to cope with health problems and those who need

it,'' said Ebrahim Samba, WHO-AFRO's Regional Director, who launched

information pack.



Titled 'Coping With Common Diseases', it is the first in a

series of multi-media health information packages the WHO is

putting out as part of a 1996-2000 Plan of Action.



''In a continent where people are now forced to treat about 60

percent of illnesses at home because of financial difficulties,

the information package should be of immense benefit to the

majority of the population,'' said Samba.



According to a WHO background paper, the deteriorating health

situation in Africa has sharply increased public need and demand

for information on health. This, it notes, ''calls for new

orientations, approaches and skills on the part of those involved in

health information and promotion activities.''



Africa urgently needs to ''remove the health information from

books and shelves and take it to the rural people who need it,''

said Akin Fatoyinbo, Communications Adviser of the World Bank in

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. ''Health is a pre-condition to everything.

Information is available in tonnes of books but many of our people are

not using it.



''Ten years ago, information on AIDS was available but most of

our people did not have it. Today people in the productive sectors of

our countries are dying as a result of this ignorance. This could have

been avoided had the information been available to people who need

it.''



''They say where ignorance is bliss, it's folly to be wise, but

ignorance is a killer,'' added Fatoyinbo. ''We have to systemise

the transmission of health information in language that people can

understand and can deal with.''



This is the idea behind the new information package, according

to Adefela: ''We have selected the most common but most deadly

diseases and the information is in very simple language ...

Teachers should be able to interpret it to their students. School

children should be able to read it to their illiterate grandmothers.''

(end/ips/lm/kb/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 21:20:21 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd): HEALTH: U.N. to Ban Smoking in its

Message-ID: <19970802202208.AAC23436@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 27-Jul-97 ***



Title: HEALTH: U.N. to Ban Smoking in its Own Backyard



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 27 (IPS) - The United Nations, which has

issued several critical reports on tobacco addiction worldwide, is

under U.S. pressure to practice what it preaches.



'' The United States commends and strongly supports Secretary-

General (Kofi Annan's) initiative to move towards a ban on smoking in

all U.N. buildings by the end of 1997,'' U.S. envoy Seth Winnick told

a recent meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).



Winnick said the best way for the United Nations to send the

proper global message on tobacco is by setting an example of its

own.



The United States, he said, was pleased that several U.N.

bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the U.N.

Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the U.N. Educational, Scientific and

Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), have all taken strong action against

tobacco addiction.



''We support continuation and augmentation of these activities

with a view to increase public awareness on global scale, of the

public health risks associated with tobacco consumption,'' Winnick

said.



Since smoking is a sensitive issue among the 185 member states,

the U.N. Secretariat in New York only ''discourages'' smoking, as

evidenced by signs all over the building.



There is no outright ban at the U.N. headquarters, although in

New York city smoking is outlawed in all public places. But since the

United Nations is international diplomatic territory, New York city

laws do not apply to the world body.



Meanwhile, the United States has pledged its supports for a

proposed Framework Convention for Tobacco Control which the world body

is expected to take up later this year. The Convention, among other

things, seeks to protect young people from smoking and weaning them

away from tobacco addiction.



UNICEF already has called for a global ban on smoking and is

backing a comprehensive, long-term strategy to combat tobacco,

particularly among children in the developing world.



''Given the tobacco industry's increasing focus on developing

country sales, the need for action is more pressing than ever,''

says UNICEF Executive Director Carol Bellamy.



Bellamy points out that an estimated 300 million of today's

children and teenagers will eventually die of tobacco-related

illness, a third of them in developing countries. The total is

projected to increase significantly within 30 years, with the

proportion of Third World deaths rising to two-thirds.



Bellamy complained that the marketing of tobacco products is

underming UNICEF's efforts to save the lives of millions of

children annually from preventable diseases.



According to figures released by the U.S. Federal Trade

Commission, the tobacco industry spent a hefty 4.83 billion

dollars on domestic advertising and promotions in 1994: up from

361 million dollars in 1970.



The New York Times reported recently that the surge in teenage

smoking in the U.S. in the 1990s coincided with a sharp expansion by

tobacco companies in giveaways of items like T-shirts in return for

coupons accumulated by buying cigarettes.



According to UNICEF, medical researchers have established clear

links between smoking in the home and the incidence of acute

respiratory infections and asthma in children exposed to second-

hand tobacco smoke.



''Acute respiratory infections already kill four million out of

the 12 million children under five who die each year in developing

countries,'' Bellamy said. ''Without across-the-board action to curb

smoking, those numbers are likely to rise in direct proportion to the

global marketing activities of the tobacco industry.''



Bellamy has called for the need for prohibitions on the sale of

tobacco to minors; greatly increased taxation of tobacco products; and

intensified efforts to make the public aware of the addictive

qualities of nicotine and the overall dangers of smoking.



Other restrictions under discussion include a requirement that

U.S.-based tobacco companies not market tobacco products to non-

smoking women and children, or any non-smoking population anywhere in

the world.



As part of its review of a recent 368 billion dollar settlement

with U.S. tobacco companies, the United States is examining how

tobacco companies sell cigarettes overseas. U.S. health officials have

expressed concerns that tobacco companies may aggressively market

their products in developing nations in order to compensate the

setbacks in the United States which is taking an increasingly tough

stand against smoking.



''I am going to fight very, very hard to make sure these

multinational tobacco companies don't target kids in Bangladesh

and Bangkok...'' says U.S. Senator Ron Wyden who is a leading

opponent of the tobacco industry. (END/IPS/td/97)





Origin: Washington/HEALTH/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 17:22:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Summer Jam

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Summer Jam

Date: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDT

From: MJawara

To:



The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party on

saturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel ( Washington

Ballroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres

will be provided in the Executive Lounge.

Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.

$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )

Proper Attire Required.

D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.

DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig Highway

West.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.; which

becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left into

the Hotel entrance.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 03:02:10 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Cc: "Pico" <

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?



People & Bass in particular



I want start by recapping..My dad is going 69..date of birth Oct. 14th 1929

at Bakau Wassulungkunda..in 1965 he was given the OBE by the Colonial

government as then one of the best administrators...to this day..he still

cannot get to memorise the Gambian National Anthem..which was invented in

front of him..and he still remembers though..God Save the King and later

the Queen..where the Royal family spent their Summers ..Balmoral or Winsor

or wherever..as kids..these poor black barefooted and raggamufffin Africans

were taught by colonial masters and teachers this crap; they saw pictures

of the royal kids and they see their own "royal kids" the kids of the

chiefs and alkalos (poor, barefoot and raggamuffin like themselves) and

drew up their own conclusion..I mean the whites were better and they had to

be better..imagine how these powerful perceptions were shaped..

then came Hitler and his drive to colonise Europe..(no apologies for him in

the same

historical context..looking and cause and effects..Hitler tried to do

Europe what Europe did to Africa..whether it is good or bad is another

context)

Hitler and Europe's war to survive created the opening that gave wind to

the change..Winds of Change 1..and Africa's independence in the 1960s..for

the first time africans saw whites crying and dying just like regular

humans ..all the mastery and bravado forgotten in the fight for

survival..appeals to join the fight for freedom..their freedom..after the

war..these African soldiers spearheaded the struggle for change and were

massacred in Camp Thiaroye (Senegal) and Camp Burma ?? in Accra Ghana and

many other colonies...

Anyway the ineveitable change came and so came Independence..our leaders

were the same poor brainwashed kids..they knew that they like any other

humans had the right to determine their own destinies but did they know

anything else..their training in rudimentary modern government or even

democratic government was minimal..hence the great experiment..how to

accomodate long oppressed demands for power and authority by traditional

rulers under colonial rule..who thought that now the rulers had black faces

they could get everything back..this did not happen..the new

rulers..(emphasis on rulers) maintained all the form, structure and

vestiges of the colonial government..which at the last minute like in

HongKong discovered DEMOCRACY..an new unrestricted and unfettered kind that

exists nowhere else and added to the mix that was already potentially

explosive due to the many different expectations..the colonial

servants..civil servants thought they could now enjoy all the rights and

priviledges of their former masters and the traditionalists who wanted to

reverse a humiliating 100 years or 200 ..and get back what they think their

ancestors had..

this mix with the continued intervention and meddling of Western

governments and their long arms..the CIA, KGB, the IMF and World bank and

the ODA and AID etc..ensured that Africans had

minimal control and oversight over their destinies..add to this the lack of

qualified and competent leaders..for a modern nation to develop..you

required equally as much..Educators, Politicians, Engneers, Doctors.

Lawyers, Farmers and an Informed Citizenry etc..the emphasis is on equally.

In the first phase..we lacked this..in the second phase we do have some of

this..but the system has to be reformed to allow us to be able to fully

utilize our potential.

What I am trying to prove is that the Will to develop our nations was there

but the capacity was lacking..why and who to blame for this incapacity is a

question we can all answer for ourselves..I personally do not expect

"someone" who enslaved me and trieds to prove scientifically, religiously

or otherwise that my and mine were subhuman or 2/3 human as in the US would

automatically transform and have my best interests at heart..I will count

on me and depend on me to define my own best interest and seek it..From

slavery to colonialism/apartheid/segregation to independence/eqality before

the law now onwards to full human rights in fact and in law

30 years later..here we are. WIND OF CHANGE II

To answer the question re: the system anomalies and hurdles we face in our

struggle to develop..

I say it is foremost ATTITUDE..for so long we have been told why we

cannot..now we need to say why we can..after 3 years working in The

Gambia..my biggest problem has been yeh but it won't work or happen because

of this and that..if we expend half the Energy of being negative to finding

ways of making it work ..IT WILL WORK..

How do you change the ATTITUDE..EDUCATION and TRAINING



Second is the DEPENDENCY Syndrome..first expatriates had be forced on us

through loan or aid conditions..they still are but now we ask for

consultants..and we gladly pay for them..we lost the confidence to do and

rely on ourselves..I am not saying that we do not require CONSULTANTS but

not all the time and not for everything and HOW COST EFFECTIVE..PAYING A

WHITE CONSULTANT D2-3 million to solve a D1.0 million problem



as an Engineer in the US I could have made Entry position $28,000 per annum

and I make $2700 per annum in The Gambia (10% ).my white consultant

counterpart makes $200-250,000 per annum in The Gambia..and he would have

made at most $40,000 per annum in the West..their CV s often include

falsifications but the powers-that be with all their complexes can and will

never see through this..again I am not saying that some Consultants are not

worth this..but do they produce this much ..the answer from my experience

is NOT by a dime..so the complexes of yesteryears still haunt and exact a

price..



but to the question do we need CONSULTANTS..the answer is YES..because the

advice and expertise that will not be accepted from me because I am BLACK

is taken as GOSPEL TRUTH from the WHITE consultant so now to be EFFECTIVE

at my work in MY COUNTRY..I better suck up or be extremely ACCOMODATING to

the TOUBAB CONSULTANT whose RECOMMENDATIONS can MAKE or BREAK me..

note also that our society is very age-based and RESPECT goes with AGE not

KNOWLEDGE or TRAINING or even sometimes POSITION..the only really trained

and competent AFRICANS tend to be younger and of the POST INDEPENDENCE

generation.. so our attempts to try to effect CHANGE are often met with

...YOU ARE YOUNG AND YOU DO NOT KNOW..YOU HAVE NO EXPERIENCE..but times have

changed so much and so FAST..

In the US, a presenter said once..that before if you go to a Hospital you

try to get an older doctor with experience..now you try to get the younger

ones with all the latest technology at their fingertips..that is what has

changed..the Amount and Access to Information..

To develop..Africa has to tap into this revolution and it is well

poised..about 60-70% of Africa's population is aged under 30 years witha

good 50% under 21..that means that there is enormous potential untapped..

we will not develop the TRADITIONAL way ..we will develop in a RADICAL

way..in The Gambia..GAMTEL was the first shot in the Technology revolution

no part of the country is remote..news and information can be transmitted

in minutes and seconds..the next step is ACCESS..I found out in The Gambia

that the explosion in Tourism and Trade..re: the re-export trade was due to

individuals not Government..in Africa..government is still a minor force

and mostly a HINDRANCE to the people..still a colonial master ..taxing and

leaching off the people..in the Gambia in 1967 we produced 120,000 tonnes

of groundnuts..then Govt. got smart and intervened with new marketing

policies..GPMB and NTC and Gambia Commercial & Development Bank..then

everything went down ..now in 1996..we had about 20,000 tonnes and a lot of

heavily indebted farmers..it is good to note that a lot of multi-million

dalasi consultants came and left in the process..this is the story all over

Africa..it should be noted that all over the world.civil and public

servants are noted for lower productivity and salaries than their private

sector counterparts..Singapore was an exception until lately..in Africa

...civil servants are completely in charge..the results we all know very

well..



I will stop here for now and next I will comment on how to reduce

Government and enhance the productive base..it is good that the Gambia

Govt. employs only 14,000 people about 1.5% of the population..with less

barriers and regulations and more incentives..remove the ban on

telecommunications..i.e. remove Gamtel's monopoly.let Gamtel compete with

other servers..remove UHC's..(formerly GUC) monopoly on Utilities

services..allow other investor-developers, regulate and monitor, give

minimum wage criteria, enforce labour laws, make simple tax rules and even

simpler business registration..make it easier for banks and credit

facilities to open..the lack of competition in the service and banking

industries is one of Africa's biggest development obstacles..the African

consumer almost has no choice..it is common here for a trader or

supermarket to ask a buyer to take it or leave it..in Europe and else

where..banks beg you to take out loans..in africa..you beg.. Standard Bank

in The Gambia recenly increased its minimum amount for a Savings Account

from I think D2000 to D5000 and proceeded to drop customers that could not

make this minimum..a bank driving clients away and it also instituted a

D500 overdraft fee..for any amount of overdraft despite the fact that a

customer pays 10% on the Overdraft a month..a cumulative interest of 120%

per annum..USURY not BANKING..unless there is CHOICE..this will not

change..Government must gear its efforts in getting us CHOICE in Services

& Goods and the Quality of Services & Goods..but GOVT. should not try to

provide all the SERVICES and GOODS..this has failed everywhere and will

continue to FAIL..I am again not advocating the privatisation of Gamtel and

UHC etc..we have experienced that farce but GAMTEL and UHC etc..should be

allowed to face COMPETITION..in fact anti-monopoly laws should be

legislated..

Bye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is we

still pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there are

universities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans in

particular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.

Peace

pmj



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 14:56:41 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Mr. PMJallow,



Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I am

very much interested in the last part of your this last article that

touches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunications

sectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.



You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africans

by British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I am

a little confused.



Lamin.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 79

************************* Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 10:34:46 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A national languageMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010B9@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThank you Susan for your comment. I have like you suggested that thechildren should be taught in their mother-tongue at the beginning, andthen later supply with a second or more languages.About constructing languages I don=B4t know if it=B4s possible. But ask =ourNorwegion friends on the net. After being "ruled" from Copenhagen orStockholm for many years, and the people being "isolated" in thedifferent valleys, they develloped many norwegianlanguages/tongues/dialects. But like in Denmark they also wanted tocreate a national state after being Norway in modern time (1914) andthen they needed an official norwegian language (not danish-norswedish), so in some way they out of the language-heritage ="constructed"an official language - called "new norwegian". I=B4m not sure if I=B4mtotally right on that. If I a bit right it seems a succes (but =difficultfor us in Denmark to speak and understand). Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 06:18:36 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: ECONOMIST SEES AFRICANS STEERING AWAY FROM IDEOLOGY TOWARD SUCCESS]Message-ID: < 33DF14FC.88611FB@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------AF82AE92F72E1E2AF324767C"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------AF82AE92F72E1E2AF324767CContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------AF82AE92F72E1E2AF324767CContent-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlinePath: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!europa.clark.net!206.229.87.25!news-peer.sprintlink.net!news-pull.sprintlink.net!news-in-east.sprintlink.net!news.sprintlink.net!Sprint!205.185.79.4!zdc!super.zippo.com!usenetFrom: USIANewsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africaSubject: ECONOMIST SEES AFRICANS STEERING AWAY FROM IDEOLOGY TOWARD SUCCESSDate: 26 Jul 1997 09:44:52 -0700Sender: root@linda.zippo.com Approved: news@zippo.com Message-ID: < 97072505-aaf-usia-gov.world.regional.africa-aaa@ZipNews.com USIS Washington File25 July 1997ECONOMIST SEES AFRICANS STEERING AWAY FROM IDEOLOGY TOWARD SUCCESS(Andrew Brimmer speaks on investment panel at AAAS) (630)By Jim Fisher-ThompsonUSIA Staff CorrespondentHARARE -- A primary reason that business is attracted to Africa now isthe decision by many of the continent's governments to steer away fromideology and chart a course toward open-market reforms, an economisttold the fourth African-African American Summit July 23.Noting the results of an economic study his firm made of 45 countriesin Africa, Andrew Brimmer, an economist who heads his own consultingfirm based in Washington, D.C., said, "It is amazing the extent towhich governments have consciously, after much debate, opted formarket economies rather than centrally planned economies."Brimmer, who was named more than a year ago to head the Washington,D.C., financial control board, established by Congress to monitorfiscal and management reforms the city government has been slow inadopting, made his comments at a panel discussion on investmentopportunities in Africa.He was joined on the panel by William Simon, former U.S. secretary ofthe treasury, and John Pepper, chief executive officer of Procter &Gamble. All of the AAAS meetings, since they began in 1991, have had atrade and investment component, with the aim of widening businesscontacts between the United States and sub-Saharan Africa.In past years, Brimmer and his firm have been commissioned to do anumber of economic studies of African nations, of which a commonthread, he said, is the general lackluster performance of nations withan "ideological orientation towards central planning or state-ownedenterprises."The African-American economist noted that "in sub-Saharan Africa, mostof the countries that came out of colonialism into freedom broughtwith them an intellectual [elite] which leaned toward central planningand public ownership."In many ways South Africa is the economic powerhouse it is today, headded, "because President Nelson Mandela made the fundamental decisionto lay aside the traditional ANC [African National Congress]commitment to central planning and state ownership and opted for amarket economy."One could say that "countries in Africa are catching up to what ishappening in other parts of the world," Brimmer remarked."It's amazing that India," he said, "which had its first five-yearplan in 1951 that was basically an adaptation of the Soviet system ofcentral planning, has opted in the last few years for a marketeconomy. In fact, the largest committed Marxist economy in the world,China, is now tilting at the margins in favor of market openness."Brimmer, who said he has visited China three times in the past, said,"If you look at what is happening there, fundamentally they are allopting for privatization and a market economy."And frankly, "as regards Africa, I think the Ghana/South Africanpattern" of economic progress "is going to win out in sub-SaharanAfrica." In Zimbabwe, "which is committed to open markets, it is onlya question of implementation," Brimmer stated.The economist concluded, "I believe central planning has lost itsappeal for Africans, as it has for others around the world, and Ithink it will continue to do so."The U.S. State Department's 1997 "Investment Climate Reports ofSub-Saharan Africa" categorizes Zimbabwe as "a stable, multipartydemocracy" as well as "an emerging market and major southern Africaneconomy" that is "well-placed for regional business."Noting that "businesses may now maintain foreign currency accounts andrepatriate 100 percent of after-tax profits," the report also pointsout that "Zimbabwe's economy is still evolving from a statist, highlycontrolled model to an open, market-based economic system. Despitethat, the report says, "Zimbabwe's balance-of-payments position isstrong."--------------AF82AE92F72E1E2AF324767C--------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 06:20:26 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: WILSON BRING YEARS OF AFRICAN EXPERIENCE TO WHITE HOUSE POSITION]Message-ID: < 33DF156A.ED546FD3@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------D5023F464AF7276C67FAE7D2"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------D5023F464AF7276C67FAE7D2Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------D5023F464AF7276C67FAE7D2Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlinePath: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!news.apfel.de!howland.erols.net!news-peer.sprintlink.net!news-pull.sprintlink.net!news-in-east.sprintlink.net!news.sprintlink.net!Sprint!205.185.79.4!zdc!super.zippo.com!usenetFrom: USIANewsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africaSubject: WILSON BRING YEARS OF AFRICAN EXPERIENCE TO WHITE HOUSE POSITIONDate: 28 Jul 1997 10:03:46 -0700Sender: root@linda.zippo.com Approved: news@zippo.com Message-ID: < 97072802-aaf-usia-gov.world.regional.africa-aaa@ZipNews.com USIS Washington File28 July 1997WILSON BRING YEARS OF AFRICAN EXPERIENCE TO WHITE HOUSE POSITION(NSC Africa chief speaks to USIA at Harare Summit) (510)By Jim Fisher-ThompsonUSIA Staff CorrespondentHARARE -- President Bill Clinton's new chief adviser on Africanaffairs is a diplomat who has served widely on the continent sincejoining the foreign service in 1976.Ambassador Joseph C. Wilson IV, who has been named special assistantto the president and senior director for African affairs on theNational Security Council (NSC), told the U.S. Information Agency(USIA) July 24: "I'm an Africanist by virtue of the school of hardknocks. I've been in and around Africa since 1976."Wilson, who was in Zimbabwe to attend the fourth biennialAfrican-African American Summit, succeeds former NSC Africa adviserSusan Rice, who has been named to replace George Moose as assistantsecretary of state for African affairs, although she has yet to beconfirmed by the Senate.Most recently, Wilson was political adviser to the commander in chiefof U.S. armed forces in Europe, who in addition to his European dutiesis also responsible for U.S. military relations with the majority ofthe nations on the continent of Africa, Wilson explained.Before that, Wilson was U.S. ambassador to Gabon as well as Sao Tomeand Principe from 1992 to 1995, which he said was his seventh postingon the continent.Wilson attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, wherehe earned a degree in history, and then worked as a carpenter for fiveyears before pursuing a diplomatic career.Asked what he hoped to achieve in his new role at the White House,Wilson said, "I would like to bring to President Clinton's Africanforeign policy team the experiences that I've had in Africa andsupport I have for the initiative that he's already taken and see itbecome a reality."President Clinton personally unveiled his new Africa trade initiativeat a White House ceremony June 17, where he called for "a newpartnership to promote economic growth and opportunity in Africa."His plan involves using the American market to encourage Africangrowth and reform efforts while working to expand African access tothat market.As part of his strategy, Clinton's initiative offers duty-free accessfor an additional 1,800 products under the enhanced Generalized Systemof Preferences (GSP) to the poorest African countries while offering$650 million in an investment fund for nations undertaking necessaryeconomic policy reforms.At the same time, U.S. efforts to push for meaningful debt relief forAfrican nations will also be stepped up.Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, who led a presidentialdelegation to the summit that included Ambassador Wilson, told the5,000 participants that "President Clinton's strategy, which waspresented at the recent Summit of the Eight in Denver, will help moreAfrican nations achieve greater self-reliance and full integrationinto the global economy. And it will attract U.S. investment toAfrica, spur economic growth in the United States, and facilitateAfrican access to the U.S. market."--------------D5023F464AF7276C67FAE7D2--------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 13:19:48 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "Gambia-L (E-mail)" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: BASIC EDUCATION TO EVERYONE....Message-ID: <01BC9CEB.42FF5A90@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI do slemly agree with your article basic education for everyone... As =youstated the two most important things are education and electricity. Here =do agree with you again but if these two are the most important things =thenwere doe HEALTH; CLEAN WATER and SANITATION comes. As the sayiing goes ahealthy mind is always found in a healthy body.=20[A.Dibba] Education / Electrification plays major role in any area of =our developmentThink of any modern hospital / clinic / Medical laboratory without =Electricity ! I doubt very few ,if at all any medical personnel are =tempted to work in none electrified area. Water purification plans and =Sterilization machines / instruments can't do without it. Cold storage =to keep our food save from bacteria (or any other forms of contaminate) =from contamination. Hey Mr. even some vital medicament would not be of =any value without keeping them in very low temperature.=20Basic education is the other major factor. I will leave with the =challenge to explain to an illiterate what is bacteria, the importance =of safety precaution in health care. Have you not seen where 10 or more =people washes their hand in the same bowl /calabash before eating =jointly or sick person sharing the same drinking pot with other healthy =persons or imagine how easy would it be, even try to explain what is =birth control and its importance to an illiterate .Concerning desentralising, I did mentioned that in one of my recent =articlesto Asbj=F8rn Nordam. There must be willingness from the from the =government togive the local authorities (AREA and MUNICIPAL COUNCILS) a role to play =ongoverning factors and policy making for the advancement of our belovednation.=20[A.Dibba] I agreed with you...I think it is very unfortunate to state that there is cheaper living andlabour cost in the rural areas than the urban areas and more profit for =theIndustries. Industries are not specially different from monsters when =itcomes to profit making or exploiting cheap labour .................. =20[A.Dibba] Land/Housing and basic food is cheaper in the rural areas, =industry owner would face lesser demand from their workers than =otherwise.(....Of cause this should not give them any excuse to exploit =rural area people.).=20What i thought would be a bette "solution" is to set up an income taxprogramme for those working in the rural areas in encouraging the =movementof competence to those areas[A.Dibba] This a very good example of discouraging rural to urban =migration, but I would rather pay more income tax ,have a better =education for my children ,have an electricity and all the good things =in life it brings than stay in place without this two things.With RegardsAbdoulie Dibba=00=00------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 13:46:37 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Nation building - comments on fair tradeMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010BA@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI think I said it some weeks ago. There are some kind of "new windsblowing". There are politicians, who believe that the only way to helpthe African continent is to open markets for fair trade. I want tobelieve in them, even I can never hide my fear that this can be an evensmarter way of new-colonialism. What do they mean, when they are sayingthat open markets and financial aid/support will have to go to =countriesbased on democracy or "nations undertaking necessary economic policyreforms"But those of you, who study economics and politics may be able to seeif it=B4s a way up or a smart trap. Comments please, because it=B4simportent for us ,who vote in the West, that we bring the right peopleinto powers here, support the right economical ideas. It could be animportant and direct way of helping - I think.=20Asbj=F8rn NordamLearn from history and look ahead.=20A nation, a people must never forgets its history, but if we are lost =inmissed chances or opportunities because of... , instead of learning =fromit and then go ahead, then we can all find something in the past, whichwas the reason why we today ... I`m not saying this to defend thecrimes on humanity all ower, there is no excuse for that. In danishhistory we for only 300 years ago was no nation or land, we wereoppressed, a greatest part of the land (todays Denmark) owned byforeigners, (that is why we will fight to the end against =EU-legislationsaying that foreigners can buy danish land or estates), 190 years agothe english took (stole) our whole fleet, which made it impossible tocontinue the flourish world-wide trade in which we did threathen theenglish, (the negative aspect) , but also ended our colonial days inGhana and Caribien (the positive aspect). It took 150 years to =establishthe same fleet (which now because of bad leadership in a capitalisticcompetition has disappeared again). Because the germans got the wholeproductive industry smashed under the second world war, and England(where the industrialisation started in Europe) didn=B4t, the germans =hastoday a modern productive industry, and England is undergoing thatrenewal. ( positive or negative aspect of that war ?)So I do hope you will all look ahead. I think that your continent hasgreat oppertunities, the future is in your hands.Asbj=F8rn NordamYou wrote: "The western powers did not achieve economic =dominancethrough co-operation and fair competition with Africa, butthrough incessant brutalisation, rape, and plunder of theAfrican continent, lasting centuries. How can we ever forgetthis? And how can anybody honestly say that this has ended?Regards,Momodou"Latir D-T braught the news: "President Clinton personally unveiled hisnew Africa trade initiative at a White House ceremony June 17, where hecalled for "a new partnership to promote economic growth and =opportunityin Africa."His plan involves using the American market to encourage Africangrowth and reform efforts while working to expand African access tothat market.As part of his strategy, Clinton's initiative offers duty-free accessfor an additional 1,800 products under the enhanced Generalized Systemof Preferences (GSP) to the poorest African countries while offering$650 million in an investment fund for nations undertaking necessaryeconomic policy reforms.At the same time, U.S. efforts to push for meaningful debt relief forAfrican nations will also be stepped up.Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, who led a presidentialdelegation to the summit that included Ambassador Wilson, told the5,000 participants that "President Clinton's strategy, which waspresented at the recent Summit of the Eight in Denver, will help moreAfrican nations achieve greater self-reliance and full integrationinto the global economy. And it will attract U.S. investment toAfrica, spur economic growth in the United States, and facilitateAfrican access to the U.S. market."------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 17:38:03 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: BASIC EDUCATION TO EVERYONE...Message-ID: < 199707301538.RAA20952@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello my dear friend Abdoulie DibbaI Think we writing in the same language but not the same context. I beleiveyou misunderstood the whole of my article. We can always agree to disagreehence our common goals is the pride and development of our mother land.I wrote were does Health comes in the manner of your reply i am happy thatyou elaborated on health. I don=B4t know when you join the BANTABA but i wasthe first to start the discussion on education and health and Musa Sowe=B4sfood for thought which triggered the whole subject. I have writen numerousarticles on health issue in the gambia, from bacteria, virus, parasite andother communicable diseases aand other symptoms. My last article was on themajor of child and parenatal deaths in the gambia. Whenever i am in TheGambia i visit clinics, health centres and hospital from banjul to Basse inthe kombos every were. Which i got documentation from the authorities andthe people. I have written a lot on the net on health issue in the Gambiaalmost 90 % of all i wrote is on health issues and education.You wrote in your first article:" To make my point a bit clearer:It is a clear and well known fact that people are migrating from rural tourban areas (....Banjul and the Kombos.)....Can the Kombos and Banjulsupport all this people and give them decent life ?."I wrote: "What i thought would be a bette "solution" is to set up an income=taxprogramme for those working in the rural areas in encouraging the movementof competence to those areas". If i do understood your text it seems you areworried for the migration fromt he rural to the urban area.That is my reasonof making some thing for those in the rural area.In your reply to my above quoted line.You wrote: "This a very good exampleof discouraging rural to urban migration, but I would rather pay more incometax have a better education for my children ,have an electricity and all thegood things in life it brings than stay in place without this two things."I thought you were very concerned about decentralising people doing thingwhere they happened tobe. I cannot discourage rural to urban migration. As iunderstood from youe e-mail address you are a residen of Norway. In Norwayit is in the law that people working in the rural area pay lesser tax, morechild support, lower study loan rents. This is not only Norway but theNordic countries and Europe.In the Gambia thre is no healthcentre, clinic without elctricity orgenerator that i know not a single one without.Folks i am travelling today and will be back first the 19. august.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 16:56:03 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970730155245.10572A-100000@merlin.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMOMODOU, SUSAN ET AL.,I have just read your e-mail and I wolud like to make the following comments:First of all there is a difference between a national language and anofficial language. So if are asking whether we can have one of ournational languages as an official language, the answer is very clear. ButI will hold that answer till you clarify your concerns.Secondo, but if your question retains the meaning it has as structured,then here is my observation. However I do not intend to be a 'know-all':Momodou, why do we need one national language among the ones we have?Language is a source of life, it is a sign of existence; it is the VERB.Thus it is not the number which matters but the understanding of why alanguage. Coventionally african languages have been termed as dialects.This has been terribly proved to be false. Thus thiose who ascribeafrican problems to the DIVERSITYT or MUL:TIPLICITY of their languagesare criminals are liable to court cases!Momodou, Can you name any society in this world today which isUNILINGUAL, having at the back of your mind the few meanings given tolanguage above? I may be tempted to tell you that all societies aredestined to MUTILINGISM. This is the available route to theREUNIFICATION of the world.AQnd in the civilisation of nations or civilisation universelle one is orcalled to be a multilinguist. Today do yoou prefer to be a man whospeaks only mandinka or english or would you rather be familiar witharabic, french, pulaar etc. ASK Susan why did she focused on an africanlanguage instead of dwelling on enlish language which has so many issuesillogic! If we speak different languages, if we understand differentlanguages we have a great tendency to be human beingsLight can to this world through the VERB and because there is light wecan see each other , we can reach other and we can treat each other asdes semblables! MOMODOU there is no harm in having different nationallanguages in our beloved country. What we need to tell each other isthat in diversity we stand unique. IF we cannot understand each otherwe can never accomodate each other. And the different languages we haveis enable us to apprecdiate each other. Do not listen to those whowopuld like see terror in your midst to tell you many languages causeproblems. there are detracteurs. They do not understand why we have thefaculty to speak and understand. How many languages are spoken inAmerica today? Why so many languages studied in various Institutions?If multilinguism is not man's destiny there would not have been anyinstitution to encourage the study of languages because studyinglanguages means encouraging their bein spoken.However some people may ask me why did America for instance embark on themelting pot policy? I am only interested on the linguistic aspect of itand nothing else. Maybe I can leave Susan to lecture this subject matter.Momodou, God speaks many languages. We are sign of GOD and thus we aredestined to have multilinguism. It is sign of ourreturning to the wishesof the CREATOR. In the GAmbia, like in any nation in the world today, weare better when we speak many languages.Linguistically we can have one language but can and why are two differentthings. There is no place for unilinguism in the world today , tomorrowand after!I really respect your concerns and this indicates that there are peoplewho are really interested in seeing a peaceful cohabitation. The peoplewho stress wollof here, mandika there or pulaar downthere or englishoutther they do not understand why those languages exist and the raisond'etre of their own existence. Language is a product of GOD and weshopuld not misuse it for our own selfish interests.Momodou, can you tell me who owns english, wollof chinese. Nobody ownsany language. It belongs to anybody who speaks it. The prove is nobodytells you this language I own it so don't speak it. IT is not like yourdesktop which you can close in your room and refuse anybody to use it.Mo I have not spoken linguistict yet but I choose to focus on therationale of our having languages; the linguistic aspect is justanalytical which even a non-gambian can give his or her own feelings. Butbeware of so called african linguists who insist that many languages aresign of problems. I do not share this view. In the event that you wantme to theorise on how to improvise one language for the Gambia I will doso but that will just be a joke for we should not even talk about it asit has no relevance. This demonstration will be madse by indicating thesimplest of thes languages through their morphosyntaxe which Susan hasstarted to highlight but needs to refer to Jallow et al 1992.On Mon, 28 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> I have been thinking about a question which I always wanted to to ask> and perhaps Mr. Baldeh, Susan or another linguist on the list could> elaborate.> Is it not possible for The Gambian linguists to create a new language> from the existing ones which could become our national language in> twenty to thirty years time?> The new language could be a mixture of the most simple words from> each of the present languages.> Any comments?> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 22:20:09 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: <01BC9D36.F41D7FA0@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9D36.F42520C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9D36.F42520C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSusan!I would like you to consider my reasons for proposing Mandinka and =Wollof as the Official national languages and why I leave out the rest.The choice of English is pretty obvious,so we will not talk about =that.As for Mandinka, the sheer numerical preponderance of the mandinkas =in the Gambia,plus the fact that very many other Gambians have mastered =their language either as a result of intermarriage,assimilation or their =geographical proximity to mandinka ethnic territories automatically =makes it a must nominee for any future Gambian National Language.As for my choice of Wollof,that is a little bit tricky.In terms of =numbers,native Wollofs are a minority in the Gambia,but their language =is not a minority language for the simple reason that the overwhelming =majority of the Gambian elites,regardless of their ethnic background,not =only master it but tend to communicate with each other in it.That is =especially true in the major urban centres.And we know from =socio-linguistics that the preferred language of the rich and the =powerful in any given society becomes automatically a language of =prestige for much of that society.And if we add the fact that this same =language is the national language of our big brother and next door =neighbour,Senegal then its position becomes even more strenghtened.In short,this is why I think these two languages qualify,or at least are =strong candidates for the position of national Languages in a way the =others are not,and that includes my own,the Sarrahuleh =Language.So,unless you can put forward another reason different from the =one below,maybe both my language(Sarrahuleh) and yours(Fulla) should =withdraw their candidature for the sake of the bigger national interest!Regards Basssss!--------From: Susan Renee Hayes[SMTP: srhayes@indiana.edu Sent: 29 =D1=CC=C8, 1997 21:30To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: A Gambian National LanguageBassss,Out of curiosity, why not add Fula as a native language? I know the=20Fula-speakers are a minority in the country but aren't (or weren't) =there=20Fulas in higher places in the government?Susan------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 22:49:37 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: <19970730215245.AAC16994@LOCALNAME>On 30 Jul 97 at 16:56, O BALDEH wrote:> First of all there is a difference between a national language and> an official language. So if are asking whether we can have one of> our national languages as an official language, the answer is very> clear. But I will hold that answer till you clarify your concerns.Mr. Baldeh, I am not asking wether to have one of our various locallanguages as the official language. I am asking about a completelynew language composed of the already existing languages. I am not alinguist but just someone curious about this possibility. Accordingto what I understand from your lecture and that of Susan, I can seethat this is very complicated and is out of question. I have nevereven heard of the new European language mentioned by Susan and Basscalled "Esperanto" though I live in Europe.However, a very good example of making it obligatory forevery Gambian school child to learn reading and writing skills ofhis/her mother tongue at the primary level has been mentioned in thediscussion which I find very interesting.I believe that at the end of secondary school, every child should beable to speak two other Gambian languages apart from his/her mothertongue.There must be enough teaching materials on the Gambian languagesespecially with the experience we have with the peace corps whospeak our local languages after short intensive courses.I am still eager to learn more about this subject if any one havemore input.Thanks Bass, Susan and Omar.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 18:01:37 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Econews: Africa-CurrencyMessage-ID: < 33DFB9C1.43073FB0@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitEconews: Africa-CurrencyDAKAR, Senegal (PANA, 07/29/97) - Liberian President-elect CharlesTaylor has said he will restore use of the United States dollar in theWest African country to bring sanity to the finance sector of hiswar-ravaged economy."Liberty" and "JJ", the two versions of the Liberian dollar createdduring the seven-year war, have merged and even appreciated soon afterTaylor was declared winner of the July 19 elections.Reports reaching PANA from Monrovia Sunday said the local currencynow exchanged at 30 to one U.S. dollar from 45 to the greenbackpreviously.The U.S. dollar was a legal tender in Liberia before it was changedin 1985 by late President Samuel Doe.Taylor says he will buy up some 615 million Liberian dollars now incirculation in the country with American dollars.Meanwhile, the CFA franc continued to depreciate Tuesday, exchangingat the nominal rate of 619.4 to the U.S. dollar, down from 609 to thegreenback on same day last week.In Dakar on Tuesday, the currency exchanged at 605 (buying) and 635(selling) for one dollar. On Tuesday last week, the rates were 601(buying) and 617 (selling) for one U.S. dollar.The Following were the indicative exchange rates of Africancurrencies against the U.S. dollar Tuesday:Country Currency Current Rate (Previous Rate)Algeria dinar 57.70 (58.80)Angola read. kwanza ..... (196,916.00)Botswana pula 3.641 (3.60)Burundi franc 333.50 (285.71)Cape Verde escudo 75.00 (88.30)CFA zone cfa franc 619.4 (609.24)Comoros franc 430.40 (385.50)Congo (Kinshasa) new zaire 111,959.00 (110,000.00)Djibouti franc 172.50Egypt pound 3.90 (3.38)Ethiopia birr 6.75 (6.82)Gambia dalasi 10.00 (9.57)Ghana cedi 2,124.6 (2,025.50)Guinea franc 1,038.78 (1,038.84)Kenya shilling 57.92 (58.14)Lesotho maloti 4.46 (4.69)Liberia dollar 82.00 (50.00)Libya dinar 0.30 (0.30)Madagascar franc 4,400.00 (1,841.90)Malawi kwacha 17.114 (15.30)Mauritania ouguiya 143.00 (130.00)Mauritius rupee 20.30 (20.00)Morocco dirham 9.40 (9.10)Mozambique metical 11,473.00 (11,409.00)Namibia dollar 4.46 (3.30)Nigeria naira 85.00 (82.00)Rwanda franc 313.89 (360.00)Sao Tome & Principe dobra 239.00Seychelles rupee 5.00Sierra Leone leone 820.00 (700.00)Somalia shilling 2,620.00South Africa rand 4.50 (4.45)Sudan pound 1,454.00 (1,445.00)Swaziland lilangeni 4.573 (4.50)Tanzania shilling 628.931 (630.00)Tunisia dinar 1.14 (0.90)Uganda shilling 1,116.50 (1,020.00)Zambia kwacha 1,342 (1,299.00)Zimbabwe dollar 11.610 (11.40)European Union ECU 1.27 (1.26)IMF/World Bank SDR 1.46 (1.41)------------------------------------------------------------CFA: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad,Congo (Brazzaville), Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon,Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.--------------------------------------------------------------0-Copyright 1997------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 09:21:44 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Job in Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < 199707311321.JAA06046@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textForwarded message:> From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Wed Jul 30 11:45:22 1997> X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l> X-Authentication-Warning: campus1.mtu.edu: Host hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.237] claimed to be hemlock> Message-Id: <199707301545.LAA12859@hemlock>> X-Sender: gdmroz@141.219.149.237 > X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Version 2.0.3> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"> Date: Wed, 30 Jul 1997 11:45:18 -0400> To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu > From: gdmroz@mtu.edu (Glenn D. Mroz)> Subject: Job in Africa> Cc: bdorr@mtu.edu > Precedence: list> CO-ORDINATOR> COMMUNITY FOREST AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION PROJECT (CFWCP)> ETHIOPIA> Applications are invited for the post of Project> Co-ordinator of the Community Forest and Wildlife Conservation> Project in Ethiopia> THE PROJECT> This major FARM initiative, now in its fourth year, and supported by> the EU, Netherlands Government, SIDA and other international donors,> is introducing to Ethiopia a community approach to forestry and> wildlife conservation.> It works with four communities in remnant forest areas and in two> state forests. It is also involved in a pilot eco-tourism venture.> THE POSITION> Manage project according to the project document> Addis Ababa based but majority of time in the field> Responsible for a team of 28 professional and other project staff> 2 - year contract initially Over the contract period the job> will become increasingly advisory as components> of the CFWCP become independent FARM projects> Liaise with local donors> QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE> At least an MSc in forestry, anthropology or natural resource> management Minimum 5 years' experience in community forestry> work, including Joint Forestry> Management (JFM)> Minimum 5 years' experience in project management in NGO sector> Experience of Ethiopia/Eastern Africa highly desirable> Only those who meet the above requirements need apply. Only> short-listed applications acknowledged. Closing date 13 August 1997.> Salary c. stlg25 -30,000> Apply in writing with c.v. to:> David Campbell> Executive Director> FARM-Africa> 9/10 Southampton Place> London WC1A 2EA> email: farmafricauk@gn.apc.org ------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 14:57:08 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970731122533.15702A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a newlanguage from the existing ones which could become our nationallanguage in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer. Theanswer is YES, they can. But such an important national issuecannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether amixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I getyour point the new language being inclusive of all the otherlanguages.How language originated is still in dispute, with somemaintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say itwas invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that anancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I amnot sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the newlanguage is to be used, but I would imagine that it would ofhigher status than the other languages. In which case, itwould be used in domains such as Family, Technical, Administration,Education and Rural life.Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides ofthe same coin. Suffice to say that the new language shouldbe accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assignedrole and of such functional importance as to be worth theeffort of acquiring...it has an important bearing onmotivation.'One of the problems with a national language in Africa,like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili intheir list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be thecase that certain wealthy people would prefer to send theirkids abroad for education.Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a commonnational language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And insome countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons forit. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the mothertongue of only about ten percent of the population. But ithas now acquired an almost neutral status, not least becauseof the massive support given to its development by the Germansand the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou didnot specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put thenational language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for theselection of one of our national languages as THE nationallanguage, and I will have something to say about this by themiddle of next week.I would however like to comment, if I may, about certainissues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in theworld, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism theexception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks onlyone language, there are many to be found in Britain, forexample. This is probably because many of them do not see theneed to learn another language, and they are many a timeembarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning ofmonolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africansthat I know are at least bilingual, but ourbilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, thismeans being able to speak only certain selected languages.Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenouslanguages are important to us, and at the same arguing thatlanguage is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes ask.1)Does learning another language entail learning another culture?2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?In trying to answer these questions, take into account, wherethe LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that onelanguage is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say thatall languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. Iwll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on theposition of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regardingthe Principle of Linguistic Equality.If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on thissubject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated. Iwish everyone a super weekend.MomodouPS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain peopleregarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised thepossibility of a private discussion.------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 16:01:51 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970731140811.2363A-100000@merlin.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou, I wrote about four paragraghes on this issue as a reply. What Ihave seen is just the first few lines. I must tell you that I had triedtwo occassions but had problems with the PC and was determined to put insome inputs. Here is another trial: Momodou, as a linguist I have to askyou why the need to have an artificial language from the languages wehave? There is a difference between CAN and NEED paRTICURLARLY WHEN YOUHAVE puta quotation after your message which I need to respect. Since youare interested in having a new language I must first of tell you it from alinguistic point of view it IS POSSIBLE; but the question is is desirable.Here is the the way we can do it. But unlike SUSAN I will not propose anylanguage among the available languages in the Gambia because a linguistwill not venture in this form of ignorance. WHY? This is because MOMODOUlanguage is a source of life, it is the VERB and thus the SIGN of GOD. ITis the light to ensure that human beings live peacefully and decently inthis world and may be in the next world. Thereis no lnaguage in this worldwhich is beter than another. IF there was any one better would have GODgiven us these various INSTRUMENTS to access oneanother to understandoneanother to accomodate oneanother and thus take heed HIS wishes?MOmodou, those people who advocate one language against another arecriminals are should be brought before a court of law MO, can you name meany society in this world today where you have unilinguism? I can assurethere is none. This world is destined to multilinguism. For yesterday manyhave claimed that African languages are dialects. But today there are somany institutions to study languages. WHY is this so; for studying alanguage is encouraging it to be spoken! ASk Susan why is she interestedin learning pulaar or why are Peacecorps learning our national languages.Or in another words what is a Peacecorp?If you have the chance please listen toone of Malians singer who said something about African multilinguism.MOMODOU in the civilisation of Nationsor civilisation universelle onewould be called upon to be multilinguist. God is multilinguist so it isdesirable for us to be multilinguist! Mo, how can we understand eachother if we don't understand our semblables language and how can we talkabout peace,development and prosperity ifwe say english is better than french orwollof is better than pulaar or mandinka or ...... Mo those people whoinsist that multilinguism is source of problems are liars are criminalsare stones and senseless creatures. They do not understand what is theessence of a Language. Those who understand it exploit it to for theirselfgish interests. MOMODOU, can you tell me the scenarion ofcolonialism? It was the BOOK in one hand the .... in the other.Multilinguism is an instrument to REUNITE the world. So inour diversity we stand unique! This is only possible if we understand theessence of languages. Howvevr people may ask me why US embarked on themelting pot strategy. However I am only interested in the linguisticaspect of it. I will also live our American linguist to provide us withthis answer. Mo you asked whether Gambian linguists can improvise anartificially language? My answer is yes and here is my theories:For a linguist this is just like asking him to construct a dictionary,which is the simplest of all activities of the field compared to studyingthe brain particularly in intelligence artificielle. This is a branch inlinguistics interested in the Brain. With our knowledge in lexicography,morphosyntaxe, semantics socilinguistics, phonology we can improvise anartificial language and we can call it Mos. This is facilitated withourunderstanding of the Gambian l;anguages in most of their features.However, mo this different from teaching children the existing languages.You are asking for a created language and this a process to fabricateartificial languages. However mo, language is not artificial. So theenterprise does not worth the trouble.Morethan that there is no artificial language existing in the world.Esperanto, ois one of the tentatives but it is a lullaby which europeanmothers sing for their children.Today African linguists accept the fact that language is just like atree. You may refer to the logframe concept for better understanding ofmy analysis. You may if you like consider language as the Tower of Babel.And today there are varieties of langaugaes in the African world. Howeverall the theories consider the fact that there has been branching ormothers have been abandonning their daugthers. The linguists are tryingto retrace thge mothers of all the daugthers to finally REUNITE to theirmother. We accept that the gambian languages have some similarities andsome have the same tree thus there is a need to find out where thebranching has taken place. MO, you must like this enterprise! This is thegreat job of mankind. For the final accomplishment of this task meansREUNITING the entire world. Remember therewas only one human being! Mo,am I going too far? I will the line here.Finally we rely on glottophagie which can provide us with the requiredlanguages we require in the Gambia.Mo, sorry to bother you with this stuff but read it and make fun of itand throw me some stones if you like. Would you like to be multilinguistor a unilinguist?MO, dead men do not talk!Man la deglouOn Wed, 30 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> On 30 Jul 97 at 16:56, O BALDEH wrote:> > First of all there is a difference between a national language and> > an official language. So if are asking whether we can have one of> > our national languages as an official language, the answer is very> > clear. But I will hold that answer till you clarify your concerns.> Mr. Baldeh, I am not asking wether to have one of our various local> languages as the official language. I am asking about a completely> new language composed of the already existing languages. I am not a> linguist but just someone curious about this possibility. According> to what I understand from your lecture and that of Susan, I can see> that this is very complicated and is out of question. I have never> even heard of the new European language mentioned by Susan and Bass> called "Esperanto" though I live in Europe.> However, a very good example of making it obligatory for> every Gambian school child to learn reading and writing skills of> his/her mother tongue at the primary level has been mentioned in the> discussion which I find very interesting.> I believe that at the end of secondary school, every child should be> able to speak two other Gambian languages apart from his/her mother> tongue.> There must be enough teaching materials on the Gambian languages> especially with the experience we have with the peace corps who> speak our local languages after short intensive courses.> I am still eager to learn more about this subject if any one have> more input.> Thanks Bass, Susan and Omar.> Momodou Camara> *******************************************************> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 11:48:07 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Cc: matala@iastate.edu Subject: the hidden fortunes of african dictators(fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970731114614.22877856@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 11:17:19 -0400 (EDT)>From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU >Subject: Re: Loot (fwd)>>>>>>>> Does Africa really need leaders like this? This money is sadly enough at>> the expense of their poor countries and its citizens!!! What a shame! What>> do you think of this?>>>> Shortly after the demise of Mobutu Sese Seko, the French Magazine>> _Evenement du jeudi_ (22-28 May, 1997) published a hit parade of the>> hidden fortunes of African dictators. The values of their loots have>> been given in French Francs.>>>> Name Country Loot (in FF)>> -------------------------------------------------------------->> 1. Felix Houphouet-Boigny Ivory Coast 35 billion>> 2. Ibrahim Babangida Nigeira 30 billion>> 3. Mobutu Sese Seko Zaire 22 billion>> 4. Henri Konan Bedie Ivory Coast 2 billion>> 5. Denis Sassou N'Guesso Congo 1.2 billion>> 6. Omar Bongo Gabon 500 million>> 7. Paul Biya Cameroon 450 million>> 8. Mengistu Haile Mariam Ethiopia 200 million>> 9. Moussa Traore Mali 10.8 million>>>> - ------- End of Forwarded Message>>>>>> ------- End of Forwarded Message>>>>>>>>>>-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 18:27:17 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970731182300.11778B-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINjie,I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I amnot among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage amongthe languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it ispossible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am notproposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thatsschizo....No hard feelings, just make records clear.si jaamanobi.Omar BaldehOn Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:> Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a new> language from the existing ones which could become our national> language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer. The> answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue> cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a> mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get> your point the new language being inclusive of all the other> languages.> How language originated is still in dispute, with some> maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it> was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an> ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am> not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new> language is to be used, but I would imagine that it would of> higher status than the other languages. In which case, it> would be used in domains such as Family, Technical, Administration,> Education and Rural life.> Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of> the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should> be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned> role and of such functional importance as to be worth the> effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on> motivation.'> One of the problems with a national language in Africa,> like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in> their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the> case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their> kids abroad for education.> Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common> national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in> some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons for> it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the mother> tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it> has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because> of the massive support given to its development by the Germans> and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did> not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put the> national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,> Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the> selection of one of our national languages as THE national> language, and I will have something to say about this by the> middle of next week.> I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain> issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the> world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the> exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks only> one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for> example. This is probably because many of them do not see the> need to learn another language, and they are many a time> embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of> monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans> that I know are at least bilingual, but our> bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this> means being able to speak only certain selected languages.> Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous> languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that> language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?> I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes ask.> 1)Does learning another language entail learning another culture?> 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?> In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where> the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.> I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one> language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that> all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I> wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on the> position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding> the Principle of Linguistic Equality.> If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this> subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated. I> wish everyone a super weekend.> Momodou> PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people> regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the> possibility of a private discussion.------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 13:42:44 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Baby's diet affects adult survival chances --studyMessage-ID: < 33E0CE93.3D1D8CD8@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBaby's diet affects adult survival chances --studyCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.(Release at 1800 GMT July 30)LONDON, July 30 (Reuter) - Researchers working in Gambia said onWednesday they had found more evidence that what a woman eats duringpregnancy can strongly influence her child's chances of survival inlater life.Babies born during or shortly after the 'hungry season', when foodis scarce and disease rife, are much more likely to die young, AndrewPrentice and colleagues at the Medical Research Council's nutrition unitin Cambridge found.They said poor nutrition could damage an unborn baby's immunesystem, making it more vulnerable to disease as it grew up."We present evidence that events in early life strongly influencethe adult survival prospects of rural Africans," Prentice's group wrotein a letter to the science journal Nature."Our analysis of births and deaths in three Gambian villages datingback to 1949 shows that people born during the annual 'hungry season'are up to 10 times more likely to die prematurely in young adulthood."Although the study was limited to a small area in the west Africancoastal state of Gambia, they said their conclusions could have widerimplications.Those born from July to December were at the highest risk ofpremature death, mostly from infectious disease, they found."In the Gambia, the wet season (July-October) coincides with anannual hungry period when staple foods from the previous harvest areseriously depleted," they wrote.At the same time, adults have to work hard in the fields, bringingup the next crop, and the wet makes children more vulnerable todiarrhoea and malaria.Susan Jebb, a researcher who works with the Prentice group, said itwas not precisely clear at what stage of development the babies werebeing affected."The only association that we have for sure at this moment is thatbabies born in the wet season and just after the wet season are atsignificantly increased risk of death," she said in a telephoneinterview."It will mean that the final stage of pregnancy has been at anutritionally depleted time." Some of the babies would have beenconceived at the end of the previous year's 'hungry season', she added."Because pregnancy goes on for such a long time it is hard topinpoint precisely when this would have occurred."But the group noted that poor nutrition leads to smaller babies."Impaired foetal growth reduces birthweight by roughly 200 to 300grams (seven to 10 ounces) and doubles the incidence of low-birthweightbabies," they wrote, adding that this could mean immunity was impaired."Several components of the human immune system mature early infoetal life," they added."We think nutritional programming of the foetus, leading to alifelong impairment of the immune system, is the most likely explanation(of the children's reduced survival prospects)," Prentice said in astatement."Hopefully our finding will shed light on infection-related deathsin other, larger populations."------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 16:10:16 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970731150358.15702B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe thrust of my argument has been that one cannotrealistically discuss Africa's present problems without referenceto its immediate and distant past. This happens everywhere. Ido say we should live in the past. I do not say we shouldsit down and point accusing fingers at others. Or do I? Iwould like anyone to point out to me where I say that Africashould not think ahead. Just one example.(I can forward all mypostings on the subject, if necessary). I MENTIONED the slavetrade, and some of its consequences. I want to know why Iwas wrong to do so. I did not elaborate on it like I didon the unfair trade relations between North-South (cf GATT, WTO),the IMF and the World Bank, and other issues. I find itextraordinary that the apparent apologists for slavery andcolonialism did not say a word about these.I agree that a comprehensive analysis of our presentsituation cannot be achieved by looking to the pastalone. But neither can it be achieved by looking to thefuture alone. We have to look and keep on looking at everyperiod-past, present and future-if we are to avoid the mistakesmade by others. If our economists, politicians etc want to helpAfrica out of its present crisis, they cannot realisticallyhope to do so without looking at Africa's social and economichistory. Or can they?This is my argument. I am quite willing to drop thesubject if some people find it uncomfortable, but I should notbe accused of living in the past, when all I am saying isthat we are not the helpless victims of our own fate. Ifothers feel we are, then we will have to agree to disagreeon this.I have argued on this List before that Africa has neverbeen a perfect society, with or without colonialism; that weneed to look at what was wrong with the society in order tocreate a better one. And we cannot do this successfully bylooking to the future. I am not advocating revenge. I respecthighly the intelligence of members to do such a silly andcounter-productive thing.My comments about what happened Africans isnot directed at innocent westerners, who are themselves, thenand now, appalled by it all. In the company of such people,I even play down the effects of colonialism etc. It is whenan insensitive remark is made-such as the one from Lamin's'friends'-that I react differently. It happens to all normalpeople. The same word/words can be interpreted in differentcircumstances as either a joke or an insult. Now to other matters.The latest 'Africa Initiative' from an American president isnoted. I wish it success, if only for the simple reason thatI may be a beneficiary. I like John F Kennedy and JimmyCarter. These, in my view, can be called men of action.The expansion of American businesses in South Africa is alsowelcome. There is nothing wrong with this, so long as it isdone in fairness. However, I did not like the tactics theAmericans used in hastening the departure of Mobutu and signingunfair mining deals with Kabila, when he was still a rebelleader. Nelson Mandela was only recently the leader of a'terrorist organisation' in both London and Washington.Western governments can make a big difference in the livesof Africans and other less fortunate people. The reality isthat it is NGOs, including religious organisations, and privateindividuals who are making the difference. And facelessmulti-national corporations are addicted to profit. Their recordin Africa is disgraceful. This has been the case since...So long,Momodou------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 21:58:25 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: <19970731210210.AAA15746@LOCALNAME>Omar, Sorry if you feel disappointed that my reply had been shorterthan you expected. I just answered the question I felt was relevantto my enquiry. Though you had been asking a lot of questions, I couldsee that you have been answering all the questions yourself.If you understand my enquiry well you should know that I am notsaying that we should choose language so and so over another languageto become the national language. I am very much aware that Gambia isinhabited my different language groupings which to me are all equalno matter what size they are.A Dane can say that Danish is his or her national language, the samegoes to a German and Swedish even an American would say that his orher National language is American english. When a Gambian is asked,the reply will be that we don't have a national language or wewould just call oursevles after our various language grouppings.This is my reason for enquiring the possibility of the creation ofone (call it artificial if you want). By having such a language, Ibelieve we would see ourselves first as Gambians instead of beingfrom a certain language group.I am aware of the fact that the Serer, Serahule, Jola, Fula, Mandinkaand Wollof language groupings were found in the place we now callGambia at various periods during the pre-colonial times. During thattime there were no Mandinka, Wollof, Fula, Jola, Serer, or Serahulespeaking kingdoms which involved only the members of each languagegrouping. Fulas, Serahules, etc, could be found in settlements wherethe predominant language was Mandinka. Different kings who spokeMandinka, Wollof, etc. established different states on the north andsouth banks of the river. Even though the inhabitants of these statesspoke the same language, they were loyal to the states and not theirtribal origins. What is significant is that persons of Serer, Fula,Mandinka, Aku, Baynunkas, Mansuanks, Karoninkas, Mandiago, Serahule,Jola, and Wollof origins can be found in The Gambia Today. We are allhuman beings who can think and work to build a better Gambia if werespect and care for each other.If you read my previous mail, I mentioned that I believe that everychild leaving secondary school should be able to speak two otherlanguages other than his/her mother tongue, this should answer yourquestion of wether I like to be multilinguist or a unilinguist.Having a national language should not mean that we are going toabandon the present languages.I think referring to GOD here is irrelevant to my enquiry. You cansit home and do nothing and wait for GOD to bring you knowledge andfood, since he/she has also created abundant food and knowledge. Godhas given us brains to think and develop. We can't just give up andsay that its GODS wishes.I think you misunderstood every thing if you think someone has saidthat they think one language group is better than another.BTW thanks for your elaboration.Momodou CamaraPS: I hope that no one thinks that this discussion is personalbetween me and Omar Baldeh. I think this is a national issue whichneeds discussion. For the Gambia our homeland.......*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 31 Jul 1997 20:37:21 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: XIN: ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban PoorMessage-ID: < 2450710429.303902849@inform-bbs.dk QL engtg engLa engNc..XHDGBTB: ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban PoorWC:1869------------------------------Date: 31 Jul 1997 20:40:32 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: XIN: Liberia's Taylor Visits NigeriaMessage-ID: < 1715666943.303903040@inform-bbs.dk QL engtg engLa engNp..XHDGBTB: Liberia's Taylor Visits NigeriaWC:1675------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Jul 1997 17:58:04 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 33E10A6C.6724A181@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI have been following this discussion with some interest. What began asan argument for the choosing of one of our languages as the nationallanguage to help foster national unity has grown to a discussion aboutthe feasibility of a national language, which language(s) should bechosen and the idea of a newly created, all encompassing gambianlanguage.This is truly great. As I read these posting I almost can't wait to seehow others will respond. Apart from being able to gauge how differentpeople feel about such a cultural issue on a national level, thisdiscussion has forced me to think about an issue I never really gavemuch thought to.Is it necessary for us to have a national language?The argument is that it would help foster national unity thus allowingpeople to feel like they belong to a nation first rather than their ownethnic/tribal group.By alluding to the political and cultural consequences of such a move Iwould just be repeating what others have said. Instead, I offer what Ibelieve is a more realistic alternative that in time could bring much ofthe same rewards of a national language, i.e. national unity, and muchmore.I would advocate leaving and developing the status quo. As it is, wehave one official language and several national or local languages. Themost important aspect of those local languages is the respectivecultures they represent. True national unity will be recognized whenall those cultures become truly representative of Gambia as a whole.This may happen through curriculum advances in education, state runinitiatives or civil society.As far as a unifying means of communication is concerned, why not workwith what we have, English, the language being used here in thisunifying forum on the Internet.Yes it was thrust upon us by the people who share the same name as thelanguage but we must also remember that they are also most responsiblefor The Gambia, our nation. If our Republican founding fathers decidedto keep the language and borders that were imposed on us as official andif nearly thirty years later, there was a renewed national commitment tothat decision, then perhaps true unity will come when that officiallanguage becomes the most widely spoken one.Of course the fruits that would come with this include a sweet tastingone called low illiteracy and another called true economic development.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 05:21:34 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) : XIN: Liberia's Taylor Visits NigeriaMessage-ID: <19970801042321.AAA26890@LOCALNAME>Liberia's Taylor Visits NigeriaLAGOS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Liberia's President-elect CharlesTaylor said in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Monday that hisgovernment would rely heavily on international goodwill in itsbid to rebuild the country.Taylor is in Nigeria to hold pre-inauguration talks withNigeria's Head of State General Sani Abacha in his capacity asthe chairman of the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS).The Liberian president-elect said his government intends toget everyone, including opposition members, involved in buildinga new Liberia.Taylor, clad in a navy-blue stripped suit, a pair of darkglasses and a pair of black shoes to match, was accompanied byhis wife Jewel, the wife of vice President-elect, Mrs. ReginaDogolea, in-coming Defence Minister, Daniel Chea, and othermembers of his cabinet-in-waiting.The three-day visit to Nigeria is Taylor's first foreign tripsince he was declared winner of the July 19 polls in Liberia.During the stay, he is expected to confer with General Abacha,Foreign Ministry officials and members of the political andbusiness classes.Security matters will also feature prominently during thetalks.However, at the time of Taylor's arrival, General Abacha wasin Accra, Ghana, for a one-day visit and was due back in Abujalate Monday night.The mission of Abacha to Ghana was however not known as thevisit, like most of his recent foreign trips, was shrouded insecrecy. Enditem------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 05:21:35 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) :ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban PoorMessage-ID: <19970801042321.AAB26890@LOCALNAME>ADB Initiative to Benefit Rural, Urban PoorHARARE, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The African Development Bank (ADB)today said it will launch an initiative this year to increaseaccessibility of financial services to the urban and rural poor.ADB Executive Director Alice Dear said the ADB micro-financeinitiative for Africa (AMINA) would go a long way in assistingwomen who had been economically marginalized for a long time.The director of the Abidjan-based institution said this in akeynote address at the opening of Kushandira Pamwe internationalconference in Harare.Kushandira Pamwe is a British-based voluntary organizationformed by African women living outside the continent and seeks topromote the interests of locals.The theme for this year's conference being attended by peoplefrom 17 countries is ''the African Girl Child, Her FutureEmployment Prospects and the Challenges Ahead''.''The majority of micro-entrepreneurs in Africa are women,''said Dear, adding, ''but these key economic agents have beendenied access to modern banking services.''The women, she said, would benefit as the initiative wastargeted at those in the lowest income groups.Dear said the initiative would allow women to increase theirincome and accumulate capital through macro-loans and savings.The bank, she said, would leverage its limited funds byinvesting in the most promising micro-finance institutionsparticularly those with the greatest potential to reach largenumbers of disadvantaged populations.Meanwhile, Dear urged governments, non-governmentalorganizations and civil society to do more to ensure a brightfuture for the African girl. Enditem------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < 33E17C3F.488A3287@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear List Members,The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seekingcandidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity ofAdvisory Board Members.Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Boardare as follows:SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist ofmembers of the Organization appointed by the Board.(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examineissues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses ofactions available to the Board.If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Boardmember you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From timeto time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help fromprofessionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at handwill be greatly needed.At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those membersof the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for aterm of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimateresponsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish toseek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formallyadopting them and on an impending business contract.The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board mustcome from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors willgrant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membershipfees will be waived.If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have theintention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helpingus by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new excitingcyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and theduties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought bythe Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that anywork with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to yourschedules.If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:Please include a brief account of your professional background that alsoincludes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and yourcurrent country of residence.GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internetbased "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" whoinitially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian basednewspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition aspart of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaningof section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code topromote through its members the social, cultural, informational andeducational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet andother media.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to The Gambia.4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any politicalgroup or party in The Gambia and abroad."Thank you for your kind cooperation.Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 09:02:47 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Baby=B4s_diet_affects_adult_survival?=Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010BD@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI think this is well know, but now it is proved. And how will we (thesociety) then learn from this ? Should pregnant women be spared for thehard work ? Yes I think. And if so, how will the society compensate thefamily for the lose of the mothers work in the fields or where-ever ?And next: when we know of such a short of good- food-period, how will =weas a state ensure that there will be enough food-supplies in the future? Storage or how ?I think this must be given high priority in both Ministry of =agricultureand Ministry of health. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 14:00:31 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: =?iso-8859-1?Q?RE=3A_Baby=B4s_diet_affects_adult_survival?=Message-ID: < 01BC9E83.68D93120@ddck.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9E83.68D93120"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9E83.68D93120Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGood point there,Mr.Nordam.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!----------From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: 01 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:02To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Baby=B4s diet affects adult survivalAnd next: when we know of such a short of good- food-period, how will weas a state ensure that there will be enough food-supplies in the future? Storage or how ?I think this must be given high priority in both Ministry of agricultureand Ministry of health. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 15:02:01 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970801131048.23423A-100000@merlin.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou camara,You asked: " Is it possible to create a new language from the existingones which could become our national langauges in 20-30 yrs. time?The new language could be a mixture of the most simple words from each ofthe present languages.I answered YES IT IS POSSIBLE:I told you this is as simple for a linguist as asking him to construct adictionary. I went on to elaborate the various sections in linguisticswhich the Gambian linguists can exploit.My second possibility was just by following the various theoriesavailable with regards to the origins of the various languages availabletoday. In essence by retracing where the branchings have taken place wewould be able to use the mother as the national language since it willjust be a matter of reuniting the daugthers to their mothers.Thirdly, I told you we can rely on Glottophagie.However before I answered you I asked some clarification with regards tonational and official language. This you did. This was just to make surethat you do not fall in the confusion you have just found yourself whenyou said if a gambian is asked what is his national langugae he will ina way be FORCED to identify himself with the language group.Secondly I asked in my own ways the rationale of a national languageamong the ones we have, realising that if this question is aked peoplewill tend to choose among the languages. This is the case with Susan's.However she did indicate that this is rather impossible. In my attempt tomake you understand what I am talking about and make you understand whyyou are confused with the the issue of national language, I decided toelaborate about the importance of languages. This strategy is verydesirable for if you do not know what is a language the importance oflanguage, itsrationale, even if you have one language in a country it may not serveits purpose. In fact there is already somebody who is asking about theorigin of languages.It is in this line of analysisthat I talked about choosing among our languages. I refered to GODwithregards to the TOWER of BABEL, VERB. This was in a way to help youunderstand the rationale of languages from the spiritual point of view.Because what ever definition, proposition people give you about languagesif you read the the Quran or the Bible you woul be able to have ownversion of it. But you do no have to be lazy person. So my reference toGOD was nothing but a way to tell you eh MOMODOU, the best answers toyour questions is to read these GREAT references. I feel that you are anintelectual and would not like to be fed! I could have kept quiet. Icould choose not to give you my views and leave in your wilderness. ButI choose to give you my views from a linguistic point of view because youwanted a linquistic answer. I can even give you a political answer whichare try to come up with; but I was just waiting for you to ask eh MrBaldeh but if you improvise this so-called language would it be spoken,will people accept it, what will be the fate of the other languages, whatwill be its relation with our official language etc etc...? I woul haveshifted to politique linguistique, philosophie du langage, sociologyand/or sociolinguistic, to economics and decorate it with philosophy andreligion. These are all areas you will entitled to browse throughwhen studying linguistics. MOMODOU, language and the question of language isnot a simpleissue especially when you are dealing with AFRICAN contexts. I am not aknow-all and I am not pretending to one. I am just a poor student likeyou if not worst in intellectual terms. But what I see respectable in youis your concerns about LANGUAGE and naming me among others! For if ableto reach other today it is through language and language is a moreimportant issue to africa and africans than to anybody and to any wherein world. This is where my respect for you lies!About the multilinguism issue I raised, it was in regards to thecivilisation universelle or the great unification of the world that it ismentioned. It was not addressed to you; that is why the statement wasfollowed by an exclamation mark and said you woul like it as a joke. Thisis because a great ambition for all well wishers of this univers and itis only possible in terms of multilinguism. I am not refering to yourlinguistic status. MOMODOU I should have told you that when reading mytext you should pay attention to the ponctuations and the style. The'you' I was using was the impersonnel one and includes all. Do not feeladdressed and offended. My style incorporated questions and answers. Butyou know I do not have questions. It is you who have questions; and asyou rightly said I answered most of questions. This is the style adoptedby critique literaire and since you are may be doing liberal arts youmust be aware of it. This is scintific and makes people democratic whenanalysing texts, other people's views etc... MOMODOU if you are notfamiliar with these techniques or if you are not doing arts or economicsI may appologise for thinking otherwise. But it is the minimum to expectfrom academics or intellectuals or students.Telling me that from your accepting that 'every child leaving secondaryschool should speak two or more languages' indicates that you are formultilinguism, does not even sound coherent. For uno== in the Gambia ,ostpeople are bilingual and even multilinguist and even without formaleducation they can become multilinguist. Secondly I atleast participatedin providing instructional materials for the learning of these languagesfor our Gambian people not for the purpose of multilinguism but for otherthings. It is not by formalising national languages that our children learnour national languages there are more other things to that. So here tooyou are confusing between two issues. Feel free to ask...What makes your e-mail most pitiful- de ma la yerem- is the paragraphwhic talks about the dane and all the stuff added. When a gambian isasked about his national language, here is the way he should proceed:MO, first of all the sociolinguistic aspect of the Gambia like anotherafrican country is completely different from a Danish or.... So when aGambian is asked a question by somebody who does not the languagelanscape, the Gambian should make the latter understand that theenvironments are different. You should not allow people to put words inyour mouth! MoMODOU by saying "when the Gambian isasked the reply will bethat we don't have a national language or we would just call ourselvesafter various languages groups" indicates that you are analysing oursituation an alien approach without understanding what animates it. Thismeans you are answering this Danish man by putting yourself in hislanguage environment where there is only an official national languageand nothing else. MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a EUROPEAN.So when you are asked about our national language you should go back tothe african context and answer the question do not answer it whilethinking in the european way!MOMODOU, you have not done me justice. I did not misunderstood you, I amnot questioning your linguistic preferences. I have no questions. What I mymistake is tryingto provide you with information you requested and in so doing wasted mytime. MO, you could have improved upon what I have said or ask formaterials but you were very ironical but you cannot even use thisliteray weapon!I still insist on my answers: That it is possiblr to create a newlanguage and this can be possible through ways I enumerated above.MOMODOU, I have no questions. The only question I have and which you didnot answer is what is a PEACECORP, as you mentioned that they areinvolved in our national languages. I want to find out whether youunderstand what you are even talking about. For if you don't understandwhat you are asking you should understand atleats what you are talkingabout.NO hard feelings, it is just another way of using few sentences andpounctuations. I do not want people to transfer the Gambian way ofdiscussing where chalo reads nettetu and insists that he knows kon. Thereis a boy whose writings I enjoyed reading when it comes to discusion thatis one marong. The rest will just ask questions while they themselveswant to talk about it. It is either you ask questions or ... It is eitherwe use the Gambia mail as information dispatching or for fruitfuldiscussion but not for that gambian way of talking bla bla bla bla blawhile drinking a lot atayaya and not reading alot of taya!NTB.== when you read me Mo, read me completely and when you comment on mecomment on the whole text.Sorry for a lot of adverbs and adjectives. Long live the Gambia l- andfor fruitful discussion and not for chatterarerarerarrrrraaaaa...Omar BaldehOn Thu, 31 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> Omar, Sorry if you feel disappointed that my reply had been shorter> than you expected. I just answered the question I felt was relevant> to my enquiry. Though you had been asking a lot of questions, I could> see that you have been answering all the questions yourself.> If you understand my enquiry well you should know that I am not> saying that we should choose language so and so over another language> to become the national language. I am very much aware that Gambia is> inhabited my different language groupings which to me are all equal> no matter what size they are.> A Dane can say that Danish is his or her national language, the same> goes to a German and Swedish even an American would say that his or> her National language is American english. When a Gambian is asked,> the reply will be that we don't have a national language or we> would just call oursevles after our various language grouppings.> This is my reason for enquiring the possibility of the creation of> one (call it artificial if you want). By having such a language, I> believe we would see ourselves first as Gambians instead of being> from a certain language group.> I am aware of the fact that the Serer, Serahule, Jola, Fula, Mandinka> and Wollof language groupings were found in the place we now call> Gambia at various periods during the pre-colonial times. During that> time there were no Mandinka, Wollof, Fula, Jola, Serer, or Serahule> speaking kingdoms which involved only the members of each language> grouping. Fulas, Serahules, etc, could be found in settlements where> the predominant language was Mandinka. Different kings who spoke> Mandinka, Wollof, etc. established different states on the north and> south banks of the river. Even though the inhabitants of these states> spoke the same language, they were loyal to the states and not their> tribal origins. What is significant is that persons of Serer, Fula,> Mandinka, Aku, Baynunkas, Mansuanks, Karoninkas, Mandiago, Serahule,> Jola, and Wollof origins can be found in The Gambia Today. We are all> human beings who can think and work to build a better Gambia if we> respect and care for each other.> If you read my previous mail, I mentioned that I believe that every> child leaving secondary school should be able to speak two other> languages other than his/her mother tongue, this should answer your> question of wether I like to be multilinguist or a unilinguist.> Having a national language should not mean that we are going to> abandon the present languages.> I think referring to GOD here is irrelevant to my enquiry. You can> sit home and do nothing and wait for GOD to bring you knowledge and> food, since he/she has also created abundant food and knowledge. God> has given us brains to think and develop. We can't just give up and> say that its GODS wishes.> I think you misunderstood every thing if you think someone has said> that they think one language group is better than another.> BTW thanks for your elaboration.> Momodou Camara> PS: I hope that no one thinks that this discussion is personal> between me and Omar Baldeh. I think this is a national issue which> needs discussion. For the Gambia our homeland.......> *******************************************************> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 16:20:01 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970801152143.AAA26906@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Both Omar Gassama and Lamin Conteh have recently been added tothe list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to yourcontributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 10:52:06From: conteh@usa.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MY INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < ww02-BHaq1F2638@netaddress.usa.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGREETING ALL. MY NAME IS LAMIN JAMIL CONTEH BUT MY HOUSE NAME IS MINO.I WAS BORN IN FREETOWN -SIERRA LEONE BUT MY MOTHER IS A GAMBIAN AND ILIVED IN BRIKAMA FROM 1989 TO 1997. I DID TRADING BUSINESS THERE BUTNOW I LIVE IN PENN. -USA.MY FRIEND TOLS ME ABOUT THE GAMBIAN INTERNET AND I AM VERY ANXIOUS TOHEAR FROM ALL THE GAMBIAN ALL OVER THE WORLD AND TO GET THE LATEST NEWSFROM GAMBIA.BYE FOR NOW. - MINO------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 20:26:22 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MY INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: <01BC9EB9.32DFD700@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9EB9.32E77820"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9EB9.32E77820Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableLamin!It was great that your friend told you about the Gambia-L.It is the =finest around here! So,feel free to express yourself, esp.issues =regarding Gambia and Africa.WELCOME onboard the Bantabaaa.. Mr. Conteh!Regards Basss!----------From: conteh@usa.net [SMTP: conteh@usa.net Sent: 01 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 13:52To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: MY INTRODUCTIONMY FRIEND TOLS ME ABOUT THE GAMBIAN INTERNET AND I AM VERY ANXIOUS TO=20HEAR FROM ALL THE GAMBIAN ALL OVER THE WORLD AND TO GET THE LATEST NEWS=20FROM GAMBIA.BYE FOR NOW. - MINO------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 13:46:34 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Cc: fanjie@gsu.edu, Subject: Something different... (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970801134442.22674d46@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 01:59:48 -0400>From: "S. Olu von George" < gott@us.net >To: njie.1@osu.edu >X-Provider: US Net - Advanced Internet Services - (301) 572-5926 - info@us.net > Where Business Connects! (tm) -- http://www.us.net/ >>WHY DID THE CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD?>>>>Machiavelli: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Does it>matter why? The ends of crossing the road justify whatever motive there>was.>>>>Albert Camus: It doesn't matter; the chicken's actions have no meaning>except to him.>>>>Darwin: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally>selected in such a way that they are now genetically dispositioned to>cross roads.>>>>Richard Nixon: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat,the chicken>did not cross the road.>>>>Louis Farrakhan: The road, you should see, represents the black man. The>chicken crossed the road to trample the black man and keep him down.>>>>Freud: The fact that you think the chicken crossed the road reveals your>underlying sexual insecurity.>>>>Buddha: If you ask this question, you deny your own chicken nature.>>>>Ernest Hemingway: To die. In the rain.>>>>Ralph Waldo Emerson: It didn't cross the road, it transcended it.>>>>The Pope: This is only for God to know.>>>>Martin Luther King, Jr.: I envision a world where all chickens will be>free to cross roads without their motives being called into question.>>>>John Locke: Because he was exercising his natural right to liberty.>>>>Oliver Stone: The question is not "why did the chicken cross the road?">but is rather "who was crossing the road at the same time that we>overlooked in our haste to observe the chicken?">>>>Jerry Seinfeld: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn't>anyone ever think to ask "what the heck was that chicken doing walking>around all over the place anyway?">>>>Bill Clinton: (if the chicken reaches the other side) It was my idea. If>the chicken is hit by a car, it was a Republican initiative.>>>>Grandpa: In my day, we didn't ask. If someone told us the chicken>crossed the road, that was good enough for us.>>>>Ross Perot: I don't know - but these charts prove we can no longer>afford to let chickens cross the road.>>>>Bill Gates: I have just released the new Chicken 2000 which will cross>roads much faster, though when it divides 3 by 2 it gets>1.4999999999999.>>>>Colonel Sanders: I missed one?>>>>Karl Marx: It was historical inevitability.>>>>Nietzsche: Because if you gaze too long across the road, the road gazes>also across you.>>>>B.F. Skinner: Because the external influences, which have pervaded its>sensorium from birth, had caused it to develop in such a fashion that it>would tend to cross roads, even while believing these actions to be of>its>own free will.>>>>Albert Einstein: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road>crossed the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 22:28:29 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd:Ethiopia to Join African Peacekeeping ForcesMessage-ID: <19970801213015.AAB17070@LOCALNAME>Ethiopia to Join African Peacekeeping ForcesNAIROBI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia will join Malawi, Mali,Senegal and Uganda in building up the African peace-keepingcapacities, said a report from the Ethiopian capital, AddisAbaba.Marshall McCallie, special coordinator for the African CrisisResponse Initiative, said that U.S militarytrainers will start drilling soldiers from Malawi, Ethiopia andMali later this year, Kenya's Daily Nation reported today .Altogether 54 American instructors from Fort Bragg, NorthCarolina, have arrived in Dakar, Senegala, over the weekend tostart training 800 Senegalese troops on Friday.The African Crisis Response Initiative calls for U.Speacekeeping training throughout the continent in cooperationwith France and Britain, who are conducting their exerciseseparately.The initiative was pieced together after France and SouthAfrica criticised a U.S proposal to train a 10,000-member forcelast year. Enditem______________FWD END__________________________*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 22:28:29 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: ECOWAS Talks with S. Leone Junta May DeadlockMessage-ID: <19970801213015.AAA17070@LOCALNAME>ECOWAS Talks with S. Leone Junta May Deadlock(By Chang Yong)LAGOS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Renewed efforts to restoredemocracy in Sierra Leone may go into a deadlock with indications ofattitudinal differences among west African countries, media reportssaid today.The second-round talks between Sierra Leone's militarygovernment and foreign ministers of Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea andCote d'Ivoire representing the Economic Community of West AfricanStates (ECOWAS) continued Wednesday for the second day in Abidjan,Cote d'Ivoire.It is reported that Tom Ikimi, Nigerian Foreign Minister andleader of the ECOWAS committee of four, said Wednesday he wasoptimistic that the Sierra Leone crisis would soon be resolved.However, his Ghanaian and Cote d'Ivoirian counterparts werequoted as suggesting that enough time be given to the coup leader torestore democracy.The two parties held the first round talks in Abidjan twoweeks ago and decided another meeting should be held one weeklater so that the junta could have time to consider ways toresolve the crisis.After the break, according to reports, the military junta gave fourconditions including the release of Fonday Sankoh, leader of theformer rebel Revolutionary United Front that had fought successivegovernments since 1991.Sankoh is said to be in detention in Nigeria and his group hadallied with the military government in the wake of the May 25 coupwhich overthrew the civilian government led by ousted President AhmedTejan Kabbah.The coup leader Major Johnny Koroma had earlier insisted onconducting fresh polls or inauguration of a national conferenceto determine the fate of deposed Kabbah.When the two parties met for the first time in Abidjan,Koroma's envoys told the ECOWAS foreign ministers that vacatingpower for Koroma did not arise, while elections could not be held inSierra Leone for now, given the intense political hostilities amongvarious ethnic groups.A member of Koroma's delegation was quoted as saying onTuesday that the military would not hand over power to Kabbah,but to another democratically elected government.Analysts noted that the sub-regional effort could be stalledover the demand by Koroma for Sankoh's release ahead of anymeaningful negotiation.The committee of four has earlier asked the Koroma regime tohand over power to Kabbah's government or it will employ embargoor even force to oust the military junta.As a matter of fact, the blockade by the west Africanpeace-keeping force (ECOMOG) has resulted in short supply offoodstuffs and drugs in the war-torn country. Enditem_________________FWD END_______________________*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 15:29:46 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VacationMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970801151120.6818A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l, I will be on vacation effective 8/2 for about the next twoweeks, will be outof Seattle and will definitely be off line. Any list problems and relatedissues should be directed to Abdourahman Touray, the co-list manager forpossible solutions. Abdou's email is at137@columbia.edu Momodou Camara is always vigilant on the smooth andnormal functioning of the list and I am urging him to continue thisgood work and immediatelyreport any abnormalities to Abdou upon first perception.When I reach San Jose, California next Friday the 8th, I will tryand telnet into my UW account ( if successful ) from my sister's computerto find out about the past events.Thanks and a nice weekend to every one.Tony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Aug 1997 23:38:45 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "Pico" < samba1@juno.com Subject: re: Development of subsaharan africaMessage-ID: < B0000002802@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm PeopleAs a development engineer based in The Gambia and a Gambian too, I want tocontribute to this discourseThere is no question that the ongoing revolution affecting humankind is theInformation age..briefly..it can be said that Human development hasincreased in leaps and bounds since the invention of the Printingpress..written and transferrable data has enabled others to continueresearch and development not start from zero..i.e. build on..someone remarked that probably the most unrecognized phenomeon is how asub-saharan African, born of peasant and cattleherding stock can in onegeneration make the transition into a nuclear scientist etc.. whichpractically describes most of us..if one discounts the in-built complex ofself doubt and inferiority built over the past century..there is no realphenomenon..as humans and any human the capacity is there..I was in Singapore in late 1996 and Singapore is 1/20th the size of theGambia, swampy etc..etc.. question is why has Singapore developed(materially) and not The Gambia or Ghana at the same level..is this aninherent African failure..the answer is yes and no..probable reasons:1. Proximity: All Asia, Africa, the Americas and Australia come underEuropean domination..all the others measure European incursion in centuriesat most..in Africa it is millenia..Foreign incursion and disruption toAfrica goes back to the Greeks etc.. is that good or bad..in the wholecontext..it is human development pattern..societies and cultures collideand impart on each other..positively and negativelyEurope's proximity to Africa ensured that in the 19th and early 20thcenturies during colonization, Europe could afford to import even..lowlyclerks ensuring that the minimum number of africans were trained inrudimentary modern government.. in Asia, distance alone and size ofpopulation ensured that a number of natives had to be trained and utilizedin ruling/governing the lands.in the race for modern Eurocentric development..it is no wonder that we lagbehind..not in calibre and quality of trained persons but in quantity..we study with all of them and we definitely do not score below them if notabove them..in Europe and the Americas.. Africans have a reputation ofbeing '' very smart" which I always said was benignly discriminatory.. in1987 when I graduated with Advanced Levels.. for the whole Republic of TheGambia..there were only 29 Science Sixth Formers.. 10 years later..we areall mostly graduates with very high academic accolades..just bypercentage..that made us at the least the the top 0.01% in the nation, ifwe come together with the top 1% of any nation we are bound to compete anddo very well.2. OpportunitySingapore was a European stop and step on the way to the Far East and theAustralia..this required a requisite level of investment and development interms of infrastructure..airport, seaport, oil refineries, hotelsetc..which were either private or facilitated.In Africa, government had to utilise its own scarce resources to develophotels..(the Atlantic in The Gambia), roads, seaports and airports and begfor users..the Airport in the Gambia has a theorectical capacity of 200,000aircraft movements ( landings + take-offs) per annum and traffic iscurrently at 15,000 a.c. movements p.a. In economic terms, the benefit-costratio is practically negative.( Let us also face it that in the mean time and the near future, anydevelopment any where is tied to Western interest until we can developalternate or parallel interests)A good sign is the fact that Asian Tiger economies and Japan..having anedge in the Info-industrial competition are aggressively seeking their ownmarkets where they are not subject to quotas (re: very real freeenterprise) and this is evidenced with a current race to invest in Africaspearheaded by Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore lagging..the Singaporechinese are more oriented towards China.. People's Republic..an other cumAfrica giant..slowly but surely emerging. The complaints of the West aboutAsian and U.S. interests in Africa..(US :Central & Great Lakes) and(Malaysia in S.Africa, Zimbabwe etc) are very entertaining..over 50 yearsEurope has failed to provide Africa with any real and meaningfuldevelopment investment..cost of development capital in The Gambia is26%..enough to ensure there is no development.it is about 4-5% 6 hoursflight away but an African will not get it.Anyway to try to shorten this, I have tried to point the culminating factsbehind our current underdeveloped status..Education & Opportunity..and thefact that the West does view the rest of us as competitors and spend someof its resources in neutralizing this threat..in human terms..this isacceptable..life is a strugglewe have also struggled and had a lot of victories but the strugglecontinues and may never end.. it has not yet ended anyway in recordedhistory but as a whole hmankind has progressed and evolved and more andmore we are coming up with activities, conducts etc..that we havecollectively decided are not acceptable anymore..genicode, slavery, etc..and this will continue to include racial and other forms of discrimination,unfair trading practices, FGM, etc..In understanding and appreciating the historical context and how itcontinues to impact and affect our decison-making capacity, then we cansuccessively chart our path into the future..the question after a generation (30 years) of so-called independence whathas africa and the Africa-client states achieved..not much but quite alot..in 1965..there were about 30 primary schools in The Gambia and 4 highschools..in 30 years..there are now about 50 high schools and at least 1000primary schools..if one looks at the % increase it is phenomenal but it isstill not enough..Africa's development the past 30 years is Us..all ofUs..we are responsible for the next phase.I will stop here now and invite your comments and next I will proceed onwhat and how ( I think) Africa should develop..we will develop becausethere is no choice we will mistakes, mis-steps but we will get there..Peacepmj------------------------------Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 00:53:24 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: VacationMessage-ID: < 970802005324_985280800@emout13.mail.aol.com Have a nice time TonyMj------------------------------Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 18:02:33 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan africaMessage-ID: < 01BC9F6E.62583C60@dige.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9F6E.625FDD80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9F6E.625FDD80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jallow!".Africa's development the past 30 years is Us..all ofUs..we are responsible for the next phase."I very strongly agree with you that we the present generation are =responsible for the next phase of our Continent's surge into the 21st =Century,and of course=20we cannot do that without first analyzing the victories and failures of =our fathers' generation.That,in addition to identifying the tasks that =we the present generation must perform before any talk of development =could start.So,as a development engineer, could you please explain to us some of the =systemic or developmental hurdles that must be overcome in the Gambia =before it could be able to provide the most basic necessities of life =for itself,let alone be something that remotely resembles the =merchantile efficiency of Singapore.And thanks for your piece!Regards Basss!=09----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 02 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:38To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: re: Development of subsaharan africaThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm ------------------------------Date: Sat, 02 Aug 1997 12:46:20 -0400From: "Moe S. Jallow" < mjallow@sct.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Test: don't look!Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970802124620.0069aa70@150.1.15.80 Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Just testing.-Moe------------------------------Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 21:20:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Unveils Bid toMessage-ID: <19970802202208.AAA23436@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 28-Jul-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Unveils Bid to Promote Good GovernanceUNITED NATIONS, Jul 28 (IPS) - The U.N. Development Programme(UNDP) is mounting a 36-million-dollar effort it says will promotepromote good governance in developing countries.The four-year pilot project - which will be evaluated at theend and might then be expanded - will provide support for freeelections and efforts to strengthen judiciaries and the rule oflaw, parliamentary accountability, press freedoms, the privatesector, and 'civil society' - or citizens' groups.UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said the globalinitiative will fund innovative approaches to good governance andsupport activities carried out by civil organisations, the media,human rights bodies, and parliaments.''We believe that a strong polity is necessary for a strongeconomy'', Speth told reporters here Monday.However, he cautioned, it would be wrong to describe UNDP as''the political arm of the United Nations.'' Rather, ''we are thelargest development arm of the United Nations,'' he said.UNDP has long faced criticism and questions from the 132members of the 'Group of 77' bloc of developing nations overallegations it sought to interfere in sovereign political matters. Hewas quick to add that the initiative, launched here Monday, is inresponse to demands from developing countries.''Sustainable human development will not be possible withoutstrong, effective and capable governance'', Speth said, adding:''We are experiencing a huge demand for our services in theseareas.''The agency has set aside some 35 percent of its current budgetfor good governance, up from 14 percent in 1994-1995. In recentyears, the annual budget has averaged 900 million dollars.Speth's announcement coincided with the opening here Monday ofa three-day International Conference on Governance, which broughttogether more than 1,000 government and elected officials,representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs),businesspeople, and members of the press.On the agenda are issues relating to democratisation,corruption, women's rights, free and fair elections, human rightsprotections, and decentralisation.In his opening address, Secretary-General Kofi Annan said theUnited Nations is fully engaged in efforts to improve governancearound the world.''The number of requests for assistance has grown exponentiallyin recent years, reflecting the recognition by member states that goodgovernance is indispensable for building peaceful, prosperous anddemocratic societies'', he said.Asked if UNDP was backing the concept of homogeneity in allgovernments, Speth said his organisation supports ''home grownvarieties of good governance.''''Every country has to find its own path to good governance. Weare not trying to transplant Western-style democracies intodeveloping countries,'' Speth noted.Indeed, ''there are also many failures of good governance inrich countries'', he added - without singling out any of them.Since 1992, the United Nations has provided financial andlogistical assistance, as well as monitors, for elections in 71countries. UNDP has been involved in most of these operations.Last year, at the request of the Bangladeshi government, UNDPsponsored a range of television and radio spots, short films, and folkcultural shows in villages and bazaars, aimed at educating votersabout then-upcoming elections.Earlier this year, Speth argued his agency's work had resultedin ''a 73 percent voter turnout, 33 percent more than in the 1991elections, as well as a significant increase in the number of womenvoters in the elections, which were declared free and fair''.As part of the voter education programme, UNDP also producedand distributed more than 50,000 manuals on the elections andcoordinated a record number of international observers.''UNDP's most important contribution, in my opinion, lies notfacilitating the electoral process itself but rather in the morelong-term benefits: for democracy in Bangladesh, voter educationand information, training of officials and networking of NGOs,''he said.''This is one instance of deepening democracy,'' Speth said,adding that such actions should also ensure that nationalinstitutions in these countries are participatory, accountable andbased on the rule of law. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 21:20:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd): IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA:Message-ID: <19970802202208.AAB23436@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 26-Jul-97 ***Title: IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA: Using Information To SaveLivesBy Lewis MachipisaHARARE, Jul 22 (IPS) - Health is a Cinderella sector in manyAfrican nations: medical centres, often in various stages ofdisrepair, have few drugs and some of their broken-down equipment isnot replaced since there is not enough money for that.Not that there are no resources, but these tend to be divertedfrom social sectors such as health to other more ''productive''areas.''As a result most people now go to traditional doctors wheresome get fake medicine and more and more people are dying,'' saysVictor Adefela, communications consultant at the World HealthOrganisation's Regional Office for Africa (WHO-AFRO).Each year, one million Africans, mostly children under the ageof five, die of malaria or a combination of malaria and otherdiseases. Another 800,000 or so die annually from diarrhoea anddehydration, the WHO estimates.''But we know some of these diseases could be prevented ifinformation about them and how to prevent and treat them wasavailable,'' said Adefela.Given the enormity of Africa's health problems and the shortageof rsources for the sector, the importance of information andcommunication as a primary health care intervention tool hasbecome greater, according to WHO and African health officials.''Many of the health problems facing Zimbabwe and other Africancountries today can be prevented or controlled if individuals haveinformation on what to do and are constantly reminded and motivated todo them,'' according to Felicity Zawaira, principal medical directorin the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare in Zimbabwe.Giving an example of how valuable such information is, Adefelasaid: ''The poorest African can spread AIDS but if he can use acondom he can save more than 10,000 U.S. dollars that an AIDSpatient needs a year.''But the availability of health information is severely limitedin Africa, and this led the World Bank and the WHO to bringtogether some 30 health information and promotion officers inHarare to discuss ways to improve its dissemination.''It is highly desirable to have a corps of professionals whohave the appropriate training, orientation and facilities andwhose duty is to inform and educate the people all the time on how toprevent diseases and promote their health,'' Zawaira told participantsat the Jul. 22-26 meeting.An information package introduced at the meeting is to bedistributed to medil centres throughout Africa. It providesanswers to questions such as: what is a particular disease? whatare the signs that someone has it? what are its causes? what areits effects on a person? if someone has it, how can other peoplehelp? and how can people prevent the disease?The package, written in simple language, contains informationon 11 common ailments: malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, diarrhoealdiseases, pneumonia, diabetes, artery and heart diseases, red eyes,measles, poliomyelitis, and tetanus.''It cuts out medical jargon and removes the mysterysurrounding the diseases, thus bridging the gap between those who havethe information needed to cope with health problems and those who needit,'' said Ebrahim Samba, WHO-AFRO's Regional Director, who launchedinformation pack.Titled 'Coping With Common Diseases', it is the first in aseries of multi-media health information packages the WHO isputting out as part of a 1996-2000 Plan of Action.''In a continent where people are now forced to treat about 60percent of illnesses at home because of financial difficulties,the information package should be of immense benefit to themajority of the population,'' said Samba.According to a WHO background paper, the deteriorating healthsituation in Africa has sharply increased public need and demandfor information on health. This, it notes, ''calls for neworientations, approaches and skills on the part of those involved inhealth information and promotion activities.''Africa urgently needs to ''remove the health information frombooks and shelves and take it to the rural people who need it,''said Akin Fatoyinbo, Communications Adviser of the World Bank inAbidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. ''Health is a pre-condition to everything.Information is available in tonnes of books but many of our people arenot using it.''Ten years ago, information on AIDS was available but most ofour people did not have it. Today people in the productive sectors ofour countries are dying as a result of this ignorance. This could havebeen avoided had the information been available to people who needit.''''They say where ignorance is bliss, it's folly to be wise, butignorance is a killer,'' added Fatoyinbo. ''We have to systemisethe transmission of health information in language that people canunderstand and can deal with.''This is the idea behind the new information package, accordingto Adefela: ''We have selected the most common but most deadlydiseases and the information is in very simple language ...Teachers should be able to interpret it to their students. Schoolchildren should be able to read it to their illiterate grandmothers.''(end/ips/lm/kb/97)Origin: Amsterdam/IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN / AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 21:20:21 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd): HEALTH: U.N. to Ban Smoking in itsMessage-ID: <19970802202208.AAC23436@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 27-Jul-97 ***Title: HEALTH: U.N. to Ban Smoking in its Own BackyardBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Jul 27 (IPS) - The United Nations, which hasissued several critical reports on tobacco addiction worldwide, isunder U.S. pressure to practice what it preaches.'' The United States commends and strongly supports Secretary-General (Kofi Annan's) initiative to move towards a ban on smoking inall U.N. buildings by the end of 1997,'' U.S. envoy Seth Winnick tolda recent meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).Winnick said the best way for the United Nations to send theproper global message on tobacco is by setting an example of itsown.The United States, he said, was pleased that several U.N.bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the U.N.Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the U.N. Educational, Scientific andCultural Organisation (UNESCO), have all taken strong action againsttobacco addiction.''We support continuation and augmentation of these activitieswith a view to increase public awareness on global scale, of thepublic health risks associated with tobacco consumption,'' Winnicksaid.Since smoking is a sensitive issue among the 185 member states,the U.N. Secretariat in New York only ''discourages'' smoking, asevidenced by signs all over the building.There is no outright ban at the U.N. headquarters, although inNew York city smoking is outlawed in all public places. But since theUnited Nations is international diplomatic territory, New York citylaws do not apply to the world body.Meanwhile, the United States has pledged its supports for aproposed Framework Convention for Tobacco Control which the world bodyis expected to take up later this year. The Convention, among otherthings, seeks to protect young people from smoking and weaning themaway from tobacco addiction.UNICEF already has called for a global ban on smoking and isbacking a comprehensive, long-term strategy to combat tobacco,particularly among children in the developing world.''Given the tobacco industry's increasing focus on developingcountry sales, the need for action is more pressing than ever,''says UNICEF Executive Director Carol Bellamy.Bellamy points out that an estimated 300 million of today'schildren and teenagers will eventually die of tobacco-relatedillness, a third of them in developing countries. The total isprojected to increase significantly within 30 years, with theproportion of Third World deaths rising to two-thirds.Bellamy complained that the marketing of tobacco products isunderming UNICEF's efforts to save the lives of millions ofchildren annually from preventable diseases.According to figures released by the U.S. Federal TradeCommission, the tobacco industry spent a hefty 4.83 billiondollars on domestic advertising and promotions in 1994: up from361 million dollars in 1970.The New York Times reported recently that the surge in teenagesmoking in the U.S. in the 1990s coincided with a sharp expansion bytobacco companies in giveaways of items like T-shirts in return forcoupons accumulated by buying cigarettes.According to UNICEF, medical researchers have established clearlinks between smoking in the home and the incidence of acuterespiratory infections and asthma in children exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke.''Acute respiratory infections already kill four million out ofthe 12 million children under five who die each year in developingcountries,'' Bellamy said. ''Without across-the-board action to curbsmoking, those numbers are likely to rise in direct proportion to theglobal marketing activities of the tobacco industry.''Bellamy has called for the need for prohibitions on the sale oftobacco to minors; greatly increased taxation of tobacco products; andintensified efforts to make the public aware of the addictivequalities of nicotine and the overall dangers of smoking.Other restrictions under discussion include a requirement thatU.S.-based tobacco companies not market tobacco products to non-smoking women and children, or any non-smoking population anywhere inthe world.As part of its review of a recent 368 billion dollar settlementwith U.S. tobacco companies, the United States is examining howtobacco companies sell cigarettes overseas. U.S. health officials haveexpressed concerns that tobacco companies may aggressively markettheir products in developing nations in order to compensate thesetbacks in the United States which is taking an increasingly toughstand against smoking.''I am going to fight very, very hard to make sure thesemultinational tobacco companies don't target kids in Bangladeshand Bangkok...'' says U.S. Senator Ron Wyden who is a leadingopponent of the tobacco industry. (END/IPS/td/97)Origin: Washington/HEALTH/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sat, 2 Aug 1997 17:22:13 -0400 (EDT)From: MJawara@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Summer JamMessage-ID: < 970802172213_1214246227@emout05.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Summer JamDate: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDTFrom: MJawaraTo: gambia-1@u.washington.edu The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party onsaturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel ( WashingtonBallroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvreswill be provided in the Executive Lounge.Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )Proper Attire Required.D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig HighwayWest.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.; whichbecomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left intothe Hotel entrance.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 03:02:10 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "Pico" < samba1@juno.com Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < B0000002834@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?People & Bass in particularI want start by recapping..My dad is going 69..date of birth Oct. 14th 1929at Bakau Wassulungkunda..in 1965 he was given the OBE by the Colonialgovernment as then one of the best administrators...to this day..he stillcannot get to memorise the Gambian National Anthem..which was invented infront of him..and he still remembers though..God Save the King and laterthe Queen..where the Royal family spent their Summers ..Balmoral or Winsoror wherever..as kids..these poor black barefooted and raggamufffin Africanswere taught by colonial masters and teachers this crap; they saw picturesof the royal kids and they see their own "royal kids" the kids of thechiefs and alkalos (poor, barefoot and raggamuffin like themselves) anddrew up their own conclusion..I mean the whites were better and they had tobe better..imagine how these powerful perceptions were shaped..then came Hitler and his drive to colonise Europe..(no apologies for him inthe samehistorical context..looking and cause and effects..Hitler tried to doEurope what Europe did to Africa..whether it is good or bad is anothercontext)Hitler and Europe's war to survive created the opening that gave wind tothe change..Winds of Change 1..and Africa's independence in the 1960s..forthe first time africans saw whites crying and dying just like regularhumans ..all the mastery and bravado forgotten in the fight forsurvival..appeals to join the fight for freedom..their freedom..after thewar..these African soldiers spearheaded the struggle for change and weremassacred in Camp Thiaroye (Senegal) and Camp Burma ?? in Accra Ghana andmany other colonies...Anyway the ineveitable change came and so came Independence..our leaderswere the same poor brainwashed kids..they knew that they like any otherhumans had the right to determine their own destinies but did they knowanything else..their training in rudimentary modern government or evendemocratic government was minimal..hence the great experiment..how toaccomodate long oppressed demands for power and authority by traditionalrulers under colonial rule..who thought that now the rulers had black facesthey could get everything back..this did not happen..the newrulers..(emphasis on rulers) maintained all the form, structure andvestiges of the colonial government..which at the last minute like inHongKong discovered DEMOCRACY..an new unrestricted and unfettered kind thatexists nowhere else and added to the mix that was already potentiallyexplosive due to the many different expectations..the colonialservants..civil servants thought they could now enjoy all the rights andpriviledges of their former masters and the traditionalists who wanted toreverse a humiliating 100 years or 200 ..and get back what they think theirancestors had..this mix with the continued intervention and meddling of Westerngovernments and their long arms..the CIA, KGB, the IMF and World bank andthe ODA and AID etc..ensured that Africans hadminimal control and oversight over their destinies..add to this the lack ofqualified and competent leaders..for a modern nation to develop..yourequired equally as much..Educators, Politicians, Engneers, Doctors.Lawyers, Farmers and an Informed Citizenry etc..the emphasis is on equally.In the first phase..we lacked this..in the second phase we do have some ofthis..but the system has to be reformed to allow us to be able to fullyutilize our potential.What I am trying to prove is that the Will to develop our nations was therebut the capacity was lacking..why and who to blame for this incapacity is aquestion we can all answer for ourselves..I personally do not expect"someone" who enslaved me and trieds to prove scientifically, religiouslyor otherwise that my and mine were subhuman or 2/3 human as in the US wouldautomatically transform and have my best interests at heart..I will counton me and depend on me to define my own best interest and seek it..Fromslavery to colonialism/apartheid/segregation to independence/eqality beforethe law now onwards to full human rights in fact and in law30 years later..here we are. WIND OF CHANGE IITo answer the question re: the system anomalies and hurdles we face in ourstruggle to develop..I say it is foremost ATTITUDE..for so long we have been told why wecannot..now we need to say why we can..after 3 years working in TheGambia..my biggest problem has been yeh but it won't work or happen becauseof this and that..if we expend half the Energy of being negative to findingways of making it work ..IT WILL WORK..How do you change the ATTITUDE..EDUCATION and TRAININGSecond is the DEPENDENCY Syndrome..first expatriates had be forced on usthrough loan or aid conditions..they still are but now we ask forconsultants..and we gladly pay for them..we lost the confidence to do andrely on ourselves..I am not saying that we do not require CONSULTANTS butnot all the time and not for everything and HOW COST EFFECTIVE..PAYING AWHITE CONSULTANT D2-3 million to solve a D1.0 million problemas an Engineer in the US I could have made Entry position $28,000 per annumand I make $2700 per annum in The Gambia (10% ).my white consultantcounterpart makes $200-250,000 per annum in The Gambia..and he would havemade at most $40,000 per annum in the West..their CV s often includefalsifications but the powers-that be with all their complexes can and willnever see through this..again I am not saying that some Consultants are notworth this..but do they produce this much ..the answer from my experienceis NOT by a dime..so the complexes of yesteryears still haunt and exact aprice..but to the question do we need CONSULTANTS..the answer is YES..because theadvice and expertise that will not be accepted from me because I am BLACKis taken as GOSPEL TRUTH from the WHITE consultant so now to be EFFECTIVEat my work in MY COUNTRY..I better suck up or be extremely ACCOMODATING tothe TOUBAB CONSULTANT whose RECOMMENDATIONS can MAKE or BREAK me..note also that our society is very age-based and RESPECT goes with AGE notKNOWLEDGE or TRAINING or even sometimes POSITION..the only really trainedand competent AFRICANS tend to be younger and of the POST INDEPENDENCEgeneration.. so our attempts to try to effect CHANGE are often met with...YOU ARE YOUNG AND YOU DO NOT KNOW..YOU HAVE NO EXPERIENCE..but times havechanged so much and so FAST..In the US, a presenter said once..that before if you go to a Hospital youtry to get an older doctor with experience..now you try to get the youngerones with all the latest technology at their fingertips..that is what haschanged..the Amount and Access to Information..To develop..Africa has to tap into this revolution and it is wellpoised..about 60-70% of Africa's population is aged under 30 years withagood 50% under 21..that means that there is enormous potential untapped..we will not develop the TRADITIONAL way ..we will develop in a RADICALway..in The Gambia..GAMTEL was the first shot in the Technology revolutionno part of the country is remote..news and information can be transmittedin minutes and seconds..the next step is ACCESS..I found out in The Gambiathat the explosion in Tourism and Trade..re: the re-export trade was due toindividuals not Government..in Africa..government is still a minor forceand mostly a HINDRANCE to the people..still a colonial master ..taxing andleaching off the people..in the Gambia in 1967 we produced 120,000 tonnesof groundnuts..then Govt. got smart and intervened with new marketingpolicies..GPMB and NTC and Gambia Commercial & Development Bank..theneverything went down ..now in 1996..we had about 20,000 tonnes and a lot ofheavily indebted farmers..it is good to note that a lot of multi-milliondalasi consultants came and left in the process..this is the story all overAfrica..it should be noted that all over the world.civil and publicservants are noted for lower productivity and salaries than their privatesector counterparts..Singapore was an exception until lately..in Africa...civil servants are completely in charge..the results we all know verywell..I will stop here for now and next I will comment on how to reduceGovernment and enhance the productive base..it is good that the GambiaGovt. employs only 14,000 people about 1.5% of the population..with lessbarriers and regulations and more incentives..remove the ban ontelecommunications..i.e. remove Gamtel's monopoly.let Gamtel compete withother servers..remove UHC's..(formerly GUC) monopoly on Utilitiesservices..allow other investor-developers, regulate and monitor, giveminimum wage criteria, enforce labour laws, make simple tax rules and evensimpler business registration..make it easier for banks and creditfacilities to open..the lack of competition in the service and bankingindustries is one of Africa's biggest development obstacles..the Africanconsumer almost has no choice..it is common here for a trader orsupermarket to ask a buyer to take it or leave it..in Europe and elsewhere..banks beg you to take out loans..in africa..you beg.. Standard Bankin The Gambia recenly increased its minimum amount for a Savings Accountfrom I think D2000 to D5000 and proceeded to drop customers that could notmake this minimum..a bank driving clients away and it also instituted aD500 overdraft fee..for any amount of overdraft despite the fact that acustomer pays 10% on the Overdraft a month..a cumulative interest of 120%per annum..USURY not BANKING..unless there is CHOICE..this will notchange..Government must gear its efforts in getting us CHOICE in Services& Goods and the Quality of Services & Goods..but GOVT. should not try toprovide all the SERVICES and GOODS..this has failed everywhere and willcontinue to FAIL..I am again not advocating the privatisation of Gamtel andUHC etc..we have experienced that farce but GAMTEL and UHC etc..should beallowed to face COMPETITION..in fact anti-monopoly laws should belegislated..Bye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is westill pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there areuniversities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans inparticular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.Peacepmj------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 14:56:41 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 199708030553.OAA29963@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. PMJallow,Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I amvery much interested in the last part of your this last article thattouches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunicationssectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africansby British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I ama little confused.Lamin.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 79************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

