|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10320 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:33:22
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 69
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) RE: Brief self-introduction
by National Computer Centre <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
2) Poem: The Cold Within
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
3) Re: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American
by Gunjur@aol.com
4) Norway
by Tor Blaha <blaha@online.no>
5) Aid to Africa
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
6) Fwd: France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africa
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
7) Re: Aid to Africa
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
8) Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
9) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
10) Re: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
11) Re: Aid to Africa
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
12) Re: Norway
by Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
13) Re: Aid to Africa
by Darkstar <darkstar@is.com.na>
14) Wolof proverbs
by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
15) News
by Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
16) NBA Live (fwd)
by Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
17) Re: Aid to Africa
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
18) new member
by OMAR SOWE <sowe@coventry.ac.uk>
19) RE: Wolof proverbs
by National Computer Centre <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
20) Re: new member
by Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
21) Re: new member
by Buba Njie <Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no>
22) Re: Wolof proverbs
by Buba Njie <Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no>
23) Re: Aid to Africa
by Gunjur@aol.com
24) Re: Aid to Africa
by Gunjur@aol.com
25) Temporally Unsubscribe
by ABALM@aol.com
26) Temporally Unsubscribe
by ABALM@aol.com
27) Re: Temporally Unsubscribe
by ABALM@aol.com
28) Re: Temporally Unsubscribe
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
29) New member
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
30) Re: Aid to Africa
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
31) Re: Aid to Africa
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
32) Test
by Salifuj@aol.com
33) News
by Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
34) Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
35) Re: African Skies!!!
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
36) Re: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region
by Gunjur@aol.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 22:36:30 +-300
From: National Computer Centre <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Brief self-introduction
Message-ID: <01A8EB2F.F76CA180@dihp.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01A8EB2F.F76CA180"
------ =_NextPart_000_01A8EB2F.F76CA180
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
MR.SIDIBEH!!
ON BEHALF OF THIS LIST,I WOULD LIKE TO SAY A VERY WARM WELCOME TO YOU! =
I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT,YOUR LACK OF TIME TO SPARE =
NOTWITHSTANDING,THE LITTLE PARTICIPATION YOU WOULD BE DOING ON THIS LIST =
WOULD ,WITHOUT DOUBT, ENORMOUSLY ENRICH THE GAMBIA-AFRICA-THIRD WORLD =
DEBATE ON THIS MEDIUM;SO WE ARE VERY HONOURED THAT SUCH A SMART GAMBIAN =
LIKE YOURSELF HAS NOW BECOME A MEMBER OF THIS SPECIAL GROUP.
SO,ONCE AGAIN,MR.SIDIBEH,YOU ARE MOST WELCOMED AT THE THIS GAMBIAN =
BANTABAAAAAAA!
REGARDS BASSSS=20
----------
From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com]
Sent: 10/=E3=CD=D1=E3/1418 11:08 =D5
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Brief self-introduction
Fellow travellers,
I am just a regular guy trying to make something of my life in Sweden =
for
the past fourteen years: studying, working, and raising a family. Born =
in
Kartong (kombo south), through St. Augustine's High, GHS, to my present
erratic quest for academic excellence in anything I find intellectually
stimulating.=20
Though I have little time to spare, I shall pay attention to all =
that
is wired and concerns progress in Africa.
Good day to you all.
Sidibeh.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 May 1997 18:34:56 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Poem: The Cold Within
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9705181811.A10688-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
I really liked this peom and hope all of you will too.
Ancha.
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sun, 23 Mar 1997 17:17:58 -0500 (EST)
From: Lida Kahi <kahil@muss.cis.mcmaster.ca>
To: Muslim Students Association <msam@mcmail.CIS.McMaster.CA>
Subject: mmn: Poem: The Cold Within
============================================================
=== In the Name of Allah Most Gracious Most Merciful ===
=== McMaster MSA Net (MMN) ===
============================================================
THE COLD WITHIN
Six humans trapped by circumstances,
in bleak and bitter cold.
Each one possessed a stick of wood,
or so the story told.
Their dying fire in need of logs,
the first man held his back,
for,of the faces around the fire,
he noticed one man black.
The next man looking across the way,
saw one not of his church,
and couldn't bring himself
to give the fire his stick of birch.
The third one sat in tattered clothes
he gave his coat a hitch.
Why should his log be put to use,
to warm the idle rich?
The rich man just sat back
and thought of the wealth he had in store,
and how to keep what he had earned
from the lazy, shiftless poor.
The black man's face bespoke revenge
as the fire passed from his sight,
for all he saw in his stick of wood,
was a chance to spite the white.
The last man of this forlorn group
did naught except for gain,
giving only to those who gave,
was how he played the game.
Their logs held tight in death's still hand,
was proof of human sin.
They didn't die from the cold without,
they died from the cold within.
_____________________________
kahil@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 May 1997 23:47:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American
Message-ID: <970519234708_404590840@emout11.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 5/19/97 10:39:11 PM, you wrote:
<<Hello darkstar,
Hope all's well in Windhoek. Concerning your reflections on how the U.S used
these nations in their efforts to win the cold war, that was the only reason
they had any use for the likes of Mobutu. Now that the so called cold war is
over, l bet the U.S will not be going out of it's way to assist any of these
nations, at least not in any meaningful way.Just look at the way USAID is
scaling back all their activities in Africa. They pack up and leave at the
slightest excuse. Even after our elections in Gambia, and as the bastion of
so-called democracy in the World, and after witnessing what has transpired in
the Gambia under the Jawara regime, the U.S found an excuse to pack up USAID
and split They said that it was their policy not to support a military gov't.
Fine, but we held an election and now have what is the closest thing to a
real democracy, and yet, this nation that prides itself with having taken up
arms against the Brits, and expounds itself as the guardian of democracy, has
turned their backs on our attempt at true democracy . USAID also sold a 12
story building in Botswana and left as soon as South Africa finally got rid
of aparheid. Perhaps they realised that they had lost a valuable ally.
Anyway, l certainly appreciate your train of thought and wished that the U.S.
gov't thought in the same vein but l doubt it very much. I think that this
should serve as a valuable lesson to our leaders in Africa so that we will
cease to be pawns in the games that U.S and other western nations play and
get on with the bussiness of doing for ourselves . Keep sending us your
thoughts, and best regards to the family.
Jabou.
Darkstar wrote:
<<Hello Gambians and Others out There:
I have been watching CNN closely regarding Zaire...Mobutu is gone. I
can't help to feel some remorse...not from the fact that Mobutu is gone
- thats a great relief. I feel remorse from the fact that Mobutu and
his regime was supported all these years by the Americans and the rest
of the west. Why...the "Cold War". Well the cold war between the
Communists and the Americans/West is gone...long gone. As I look at
Africa, I get depressed in some cases - other times not depressed since
Africa is a great place with great people.
Look at the countries that the USA and the west supported over the years
due to the cold war -- and what countries sunk into terrible civil wars
and unrest. The big friends of the USA were Sudan, Somalia, Liberia and
Zaire. There were others of course. The West just played with these
countries as pawns, and if they supported the USA and anti-communism in
the UN and voted against communism...if they let the Americans have
landing rights and other things - than the Americans supported these
regimes.
Now is the time for reflection and whats next. As an american, and as
somebody who loves Africa and has lived in Africa for 18 years now - I
feel we have a responsibility to step back and learn the lessons that
need to be learned.
The cold war has ended - if I had my way - as payback to the innocents
of The Republic of The Congo (Zaire's new name I think)...it is the
responsibility of the West to assist the civilians of the Republic of
The Congo (ROC)..and other countries....to assist in human rights and
bringing the population - the innocent women, children...who sufferred
needlessly - back to normal life - some semblence of normality.
I am not saying that the USA and others should impose our brand of
western democracy on these countries.....or the ROC. Lets just help out
if we can - health, schools, infrastructure etc etc. I realize that
with our current overseas assistance limitations in the USA - assistance
to the ROC will be slow in coming. And - I cannot predict what type of
"fair" government or situation will prevail from Laurant Kabila......So
no more words now..I just am glad that MObutu is gone - but upset that
my country and many other countries supported him for so many years at
the expense of the population and in the name of a "friend " of the
west.
Thats it for now........from Windhoek, Namibia...GC
----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
>From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sat May 17 16:44:35 1997
Return-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu
[140.142.56.1])
by emin16.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)
with ESMTP id QAA05602;
Sat, 17 May 1997 16:44:32 -0400 (EDT)
Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP
id NAA01593; Sat, 17 May 1997 13:44:16 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])
by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP
id NAA27544 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Sat, 17 May 1997
13:43:57 -0700
Received: from joshua.is.com.na (root@joshua.is.com.na [196.34.120.200])
by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP
id NAA24384 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 17 May 1997 13:43:48
-0700
Received: from darkstar.is.com.na (icon_p7.is.com.na [196.34.120.210]) by
joshua.is.com.na (8.8.2/8.8.2) with SMTP id VAA09906 for
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 17 May 1997 21:42:08 +0200
Message-Id: <337DE833.29A8@is.com.na>
Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 19:17:39 +0200
Reply-To: darkstar@is.com.na
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: Darkstar <darkstar@is.com.na>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American
References: <19970516170250.AAA67794@LOCALNAME>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.01 (Win95; I)
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>>
>>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 10:53:08 +-200
From: Tor Blaha <blaha@online.no>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Norway
Message-ID: <01BC650C.9245EB80@bergen1210.online.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I am a new memer, and coming from Norway.
I have some friends in Gambia and like the country.
Look at my site: http://home.sol.no/blaha/
Tor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:20:33 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <33816CE1.E7089E51@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
The points made about the American aid situation in Africa are
interesting.
>From what I know, USAID started cutting their field offices in Africa
significantly in 1993. At that time the Gambia office just escaped from
being closed but I learned that just shortly after, the fate of the
Banjul office was almost sealed. Ironically, I have also heard that the
coup actually set back the closing date for that office. Had the coup
not taken place, it might have closed earlier. (It closed last year.)
Also, a law was passed in Congress that made it impossible for the U.S.
Government to give direct aid to democratically elected governments that
were overthrown by military forces. Unfortunately for us, that law was
passed just weeks before the coup and ironically a few Africans,
including Gambians, were somewhat instrumental in the passing of that
law (by testifying in Congressional hearings) in the spirit of
preventing the U.S. from aiding the Mobutus of the world. Little did
(or could) they, the Gambians, know how that law would effect U.S. aid
to their own country later on.
While I don't entirely subscribe to the anti west -we will fend for
ourselves without being dictated to- policy
( a la Jammeh), I do believe that Africa must try, with great sacrifice,
to ease ourselves from our dependency to Western or non African aid.
History has shown that while some of it is genuine, the bulk of this aid
is mostly a foreign policy tool and while it helps sustain us, it does
not really help significantly towards development.
Look at Zaire, sorry...The Democratic Republic of Congo. My bet is that
the U.S. will in fact offer quite a bit of aid to gain an even more
favourable position when it comes to pillaging that country's vast
resources. Why else is the U.S. presently trying to play such a vital
role in that country's affairs. The French are very upset about what
the US is doing there and the Francophone to Anglophone shift that seems
to be taking place in Central Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if France
also increases their aid in French West Africa to hold on to what
influence it has. Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."
I believe the new US policy initiative vis a vis aid to Africa, which
seems more commercial than anything else, is a testament do all this.
We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our
own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow
painful process of begining to set our own terms.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:34:39 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fwd: France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africa
Message-ID: <3381702F.A58CEA3F@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africa
Copyright 1997 by Christian Science Monitor / Mon, 19 May 1997
GLOBAL RIVALS?
When Africa's third-largest nation changed hands over the weekend, it
became the biggest event on the continent
since the end of white rule in South Africa.
But for France and Zaire's French-speaking neighbors in Togo, Central
African Republic, Congo, and Gabon -
which had long backed deposed leader Mobutu Sese Seko - both events
signal the same trend: the expansion of
Anglophone influence in Africa.
For France, Francophone Africa was the key to its claim to a global
role, and Mr. Mobutu was the key to
Francophone Africa. France backed him long after other supporters, such
as Belgium and the United States, had
stepped aside.
The flamboyant, high-living dictator with a town house in Paris, a villa
on the French Riviera, and a reported $4 billion in stolen government
assets may have been an embarrassment. But to French diplomats, Mobutu
was the
incontournable or unavoidable leader of the most populous Francophone
country in the world, after France. The
fall of Mobutu opens the door to what French commentators are calling
the ``American conquest'' of black
Africa, aided and abetted by South Africa.
South Africa recognized rebel leader Laurent-Desire Kabila as president
on Sunday.
Ironically, France has few clear interests in the region. The number of
French citizens living in Zaire, a former Belgian colony, is a mere
1,500 - trivial, compared with other Francophone countries such as Ivory
Coast, with 22,000 French nationals. Mineral interests have been
controlled by Belgian or South African firms.
For France, the stake in Zaire and the rest of Francophone Africa is
cultural and geopolitical. Francophone
Africa's decision to rally to Charles de Gaulle gave the Free French
leader credibility in the eyes of Britain and the US in World War II.
Later, President De Gaulle's success in creating a community of newly
independent
French colonies bolstered claims for a global role for France.
Most French commentators insist that the ``plot'' to overthrow Mobutu
was hatched in Washington. They say
that the US financed the eight-month rebel blitzkrieg across Zaire in
exchange for access to key mining, oil, and telecommunications
contracts, and enlisted South Africa to manage diplomatic fallout.
The stream of American businessmen into Zaire in the past few months is
reported as confirmation of such a
conspiracy.
In addition, recent visits to Africa of Hillary Rodham Clinton and
former Secretary of State Warren Christopher, as well as pending US
legislation to increase investment in Africa, the African Growth and
Opportunity Act, are seen as elements of a broad US plan to take
France's place in the heart of Africa.
``The Americans backed Kabila, but they're going to be disappointed with
the results. The US doesn't realize
how complicated it is in Africa.... I'm not sure they will like what
they find,'' says conservative deputy Yves
Marchand, who drafted a 1996 study for Prime Minister Alain Juppe of
French policy in Africa.
``There is no doubt that South Africa is acting under the exclusive
control of the United States. Whatever it
claims, the US is in a battle for the conquest of the black continent,
and needs a strong diplomatic arm. South
Africa needs American aid to put its economic program in place. The deal
is clear,'' commented the Roman
Catholic daily Le Croix.
In November 1996, the US opposed French calls for an international force
to help refugees fleeing the rebel
advance. But this month, the French ambassador sat on the sidelines as
South African and American
representatives tried to negotiate the terms of a transition of power
from Mobutu to Mr. Kabila.
South African President Nelson Mandela figured prominently in the
negotiations, and South Africa is the only
nation to date that has recognized the Democratic Republic of Congo,
Kabila's new name for Zaire.
A negotiated settlement was not found, but when rebels entered Kinshasa,
the capital, they found little resistance, especially after Mobutu and
his entourage fled. Instead, the rebels were greeted with shouts and
cheers as residents welcomed them in.
French diplomats, who had warned of a ``bloodbath'' if rebels entered
the capital without negotiations, issued a terse statement last weekend
calling for elections ``in the shortest possible time.''
BUT as in the fall of major dictators, the disgraced exit from the
capital is only the beginning of revelations and recriminations that
could go on for decades. On Saturday, Switzerland announced it was
impounding all of
Mobutu's assets at the request of representatives of Kabila. France says
it has yet to receive a similar request.
The Mobutu fallout could also help strengthen bids to curb corruption
worldwide. When leaders from the
Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development meet in Paris next
week to firm up antibribery
resolutions, Mobutu's ``kleptocracy'' will be at the center of the
debate as a cautionary tale.
Between 1970 and 1994, Zaire received some $9 billion in loans or
grants, nearly half of which is widely
assumed to have been siphoned into Mobutu's accounts.
``We are hoping to find a new government that will be extremely
anticorruption, so we will try to get a foot in the door as quickly as
possible. Whether we will succeed is too early to see. Combating a
culture of corruption in Zaire will be a major, major effort,'' says
Peter Eigen, chairman of the Berlin-based Transparency International, an
anticorruption lobby group.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 09:49:44 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9705200934.A4749-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Tue, 20 May 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
> Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."
> We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our
> own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow
> painful process of begining to set our own terms.
I think that many Africans are coming to the realisation that good
leadership is critical to the development of their countries, if not already.
As for "sramble for Africa", I think this is already being done in a
more subtle way with the help of our leaders, of course.
So here are some questions. What do people think are the neccessary
pre-requisites for one to be a president??
Also, how would African countries first go about easing or ceasing their
dependence on the West?? Should the individual countries try doing
things on their own first, then come together, hence things are
internalised and making people more dependent on the continent rather
than outside?? What about free trade within the continent or is that not
a good idea??
Basically, HOW would we go about being more independent?
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:11:29 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb
Message-ID: <19970520151323.AAB39032@LOCALNAME>
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 14-May-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradition to Screens and Keyboards
by Gumisai Mutume
ADDIS ABABA, (IPS) May 14 -- Africa is striving towards full
membership of the Global Information Society (GIS), but experts
are debating whether the world's poorest continent is ready for
the information explosion.
The continent's determination to harness information for
development was underscored at a May 5 to 8 meeting here, where
African economic planning ministers reiterated their commitment to the
Africa Information Society Initiative (AISI).
Adopted last May at another U.N. Economic Commission for Africa
(ECA) conference of economic planning ministers, the AISI is
intended to put the continent on course to build an information
and communication infrastructure, and will be incorporated in the
national development priorities of member countries.
According to the AISI's vision, by the year 2010, every man,
woman, child, village, government office and business will be able to
access information through computers and telecommunications.
This vision may soon be a reality for, whereas in 1994 only
about four countries had full internet access, the end of the year
will see all but four or five African countries hooked up, experts
say.
Despite this progress, the director of the ECA's information
services division, Dr Karim Bounemra notes: ''Now that our vision is
crystal clear and that it matters for our countries to get onto the
information highway, a number of pertinent questions need to be asked
in order to reach that goal.''
A major setback to the AISI is the lack of an African computer
culture, as very few countries have a serious strategy for the
development of informatics, that is, the application of
information processing to solve problems.
Recent research by Canada's International Development Research
Centre (IDRC) found no systematic national informatics policies in 10
African countries, among them Ethiopia, Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania and
Zimbabwe. Where such strategies existed, they were often found to be
counter-productive, as when computer imports are banned, because they
contributed to unemployment.
In many countries across Africa, governments continue to impose
stiff import barriers on computers and software, prompting fears
that the information superhighway may prove to be a mirage on the
continent.
Rapid changes in technology, tight budgets, globalisation, and
cut-throat competition have forced governments to wake up from the
slumber of telecommunication monopolies, but much remains undone on
the continent.
For example, none of the countries studied had a
telecommunications sector capable of supporting a modern
information and communication service. Africa has 12 percent of
the world's population yet it has only two percent of its
telephone lines -- fewer than those in New York.
Bounemra wonders whether Africa can carry forward the programme
with the kind of telephone lines in place, and how to make the
technology appropriate to African cultures.
''Are our societies ready to grasp them, to go from oral
tradition to screens and keyboards. Will we give them time to be
trained?'' asks Bounemra.
Ernest Wilson III of the Global Information Infrastructure
Commission, says the problems are partly the result of poor
technical and financial management, and other inefficiencies in
telephone companies, and the policies and politicians that
constrain them.
Between 1983 and 1992, the 6.8 annual growth in networks on the
continent has lagged behind the 10 percent achieved by other
developing regions.
''Conditions are similar with regard to computers, software,
publishing, the internet and other elements of the information
revolution,'' says Wilson.
However, the choices confronting African governments are
tricky. For instance, should Ethiopia spend 200,000 U.S. dollars
on computers or on cotton swabs badly needed in hospitals and
clinics? And how should it deal with a serious gender imbalance in the
training of informatics experts?
''At the moment there is almost a complete absence of training
of women,'' says Christine Kisiedu, a Ghanaian academician. She
sites a recent workshop she attended where out of 40 people only
one was a woman.
According to Wilson, the answer is to develop a strategy which
permits over-burdened and under-informed senior officials to make
rational trade-offs.
Rapid changes ongoing in Africa are underscored by the
interesting developments afoot regarding issues such as broadcast
content, station ownership, improved access to radio and television
control, in one of the most important sectors of the continent's
national information infrastructure.
Also starkly present, is the perception that Africa is not in
charge of its own development, which is voiced by Ashiek Manie,
head of the information society and development division of South
Africa's telecommunications company Telkom.
''There is a danger that we will be dumped with technology that
we do not have the capacity to use,'' notes Manie. ''Are our
people, our ministers and our budgets ready?
''We should not empower ourselves simply to get on board a
train that belongs to the G7 (Group of Seven) countries which we
do not have the capacity to guide to our advantage. We must plan
and define our own destiny,'' Manie continues.
To be prepared for the GIS, Africa needs many of the same
changes required to solve other economic and political problems,
such as greater institutional efficiency and transparency, and
training and regulatory reforms to counter underdevelopment in
information.
Under the AISI initiative, challenges include how to approach
the language/literacy problem, content development -- especially
with the vast amount of information generated for and about the
continent in western countries and the impact of new technologies on
gender.
''Some of the challenges involve getting rural people to define
their own needs and disseminate their own information,'' says
Nancy Hafkin, AISI focal point and an employee of Padis, an
information service based in Addis Ababa which links African
institutions.
''We need to get the internet beyond the urban areas, beyond
the lap-top executive into primary and secondary schools. Human
resource development must start in the schools,'' adds Hafkin.
''Part of the strategy should also be reversing the brain drain.
Thousands of Africans in this field are working in Dallas,
Washington and London, with the very skills Africa desperately
requires.'' (end/ips/gm/jm/pm97)
Origin: Harare/AFRICA-TELEMATICS/
----
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10320 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:37:49
|
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:29:00 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970520153054.AAC8516@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Noah Jatta, Michael Gomez and Omar Sowe, have all been recently
added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your
contributions. Please send your introductions to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 12:07:33 -0400
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb
Message-ID: <199705201607.MAA07813@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu>
> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue May 20 10:14:19 1997
> Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:11:29 +0200
> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
>
> *** 14-May-97 ***
>
> Title: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradition to Screens and Keyboards
>
> by Gumisai Mutume
>
> ADDIS ABABA, (IPS) May 14 -- Africa is striving towards full
> membership of the Global Information Society (GIS), but experts
> are debating whether the world's poorest continent is ready for
> the information explosion.
>
> The continent's determination to harness information for
> development was underscored at a May 5 to 8 meeting here, where
> African economic planning ministers reiterated their commitment to the
> Africa Information Society Initiative (AISI).
>
> Adopted last May at another U.N. Economic Commission for Africa
> (ECA) conference of economic planning ministers, the AISI is
> intended to put the continent on course to build an information
> and communication infrastructure, and will be incorporated in the
> national development priorities of member countries.
>
> According to the AISI's vision, by the year 2010, every man,
> woman, child, village, government office and business will be able to
> access information through computers and telecommunications.
>
> This vision may soon be a reality for, whereas in 1994 only
> about four countries had full internet access, the end of the year
> will see all but four or five African countries hooked up, experts
> say.
>
> Despite this progress, the director of the ECA's information
> services division, Dr Karim Bounemra notes: ''Now that our vision is
> crystal clear and that it matters for our countries to get onto the
> information highway, a number of pertinent questions need to be asked
> in order to reach that goal.''
>
>
> Origin: Harare/AFRICA-TELEMATICS/
> ----
>
>
>
I think, in a nutshell Dr Bounemra and his team should let the Planning Ministers know that the AISI's vision is one of wishful thinking and they should stop waisting time and money on dreams that we can never be realize.
It is one thing we become part of the global communication network but the Vision 2010 shows how uninformed or unrealistic some of these decisions are made.
Malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 09:37:34 PDT
From: "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
To: latir@earthlink.net, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <199705201637.JAA09805@f27.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Tue May 20 02:25:46 1997
>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP
> id CAA20690; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:40 -0700
>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])
> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP
> id CAA41178 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:29
-0700
>Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net
[204.250.46.50])
> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP
> id CAA25799 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:28 -0700
>Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust3.Max37.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET
[153.35.18.3])
> by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id CAA16774
> for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:22 -0700 (PDT)
>Message-Id: <33816CE1.E7089E51@earthlink.net>
>Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:20:33 -0400
>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
>Precedence: bulk
>From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>Subject: Aid to Africa
>References: <970519234708_404590840@emout11.mail.aol.com>
>MIME-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
>X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.0b4 [en] (Win95; I)
>X-Priority: 3 (Normal)
>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
>The points made about the American aid situation in Africa are
>interesting.
>
>>From what I know, USAID started cutting their field offices in Africa
>significantly in 1993. At that time the Gambia office just escaped from
>being closed but I learned that just shortly after, the fate of the
>Banjul office was almost sealed. Ironically, I have also heard that the
>coup actually set back the closing date for that office. Had the coup
>not taken place, it might have closed earlier. (It closed last year.)
>
>Also, a law was passed in Congress that made it impossible for the U.S.
>Government to give direct aid to democratically elected governments that
>were overthrown by military forces. Unfortunately for us, that law was
>passed just weeks before the coup and ironically a few Africans,
>including Gambians, were somewhat instrumental in the passing of that
>law (by testifying in Congressional hearings) in the spirit of
>preventing the U.S. from aiding the Mobutus of the world. Little did
>(or could) they, the Gambians, know how that law would effect U.S. aid
>to their own country later on.
>
>While I don't entirely subscribe to the anti west -we will fend for
>ourselves without being dictated to- policy
>( a la Jammeh), I do believe that Africa must try, with great sacrifice,
>to ease ourselves from our dependency to Western or non African aid.
>History has shown that while some of it is genuine, the bulk of this aid
>is mostly a foreign policy tool and while it helps sustain us, it does
>not really help significantly towards development.
>
>Look at Zaire, sorry...The Democratic Republic of Congo. My bet is that
>the U.S. will in fact offer quite a bit of aid to gain an even more
>favourable position when it comes to pillaging that country's vast
>resources. Why else is the U.S. presently trying to play such a vital
>role in that country's affairs. The French are very upset about what
>the US is doing there and the Francophone to Anglophone shift that seems
>to be taking place in Central Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if France
>also increases their aid in French West Africa to hold on to what
>influence it has. Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."
>
INDEED THIS QUEST FOR A NEW SCRAMBLE FOR AFRICA HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR A WHILE
NOW.I WILL DATE IT BACK TO THE EARLIER DAYS OF ECOWAS.THE USA AND FRANCE IN
PARTICULAR,WERE SOMEWHAT COMPETING WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING SUPPORT TO
ECOWAS.FRANCE WANTED A GREATER DOMINATION BY A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY, PRECISELY
IVORY COAST.EVERY POSSIBLE STEP WAS TAKEN BY THE FRANCOPHONE COUNTRIES TO BRING
INTO THE MIDST OF ECOWAS A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY THAT WOULD COUNTER WHAT SEEMED TO
BE A DOMINATION OF ECOWAS BY NIGERIA.IN THE INITIAL STAGES OF THE FORMATION OF
ECOWAS, THE IDEA WAS NOT WELCOMED BY THE USA BECAUSE THY WANTED THEIR LITTLE
GIRL AT THE TIME,ZAIRE TO BE PART OF IT.FORTUNATELY OR UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO HER
GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION, SHE WAS UNABLE TO.
SENEGAL AND IVORY COAST WERE NOT CO-OPERATIVE, IF I COULD VIVIDLY REMEMBER FOR
EXAMPLE WHEN JAWARA WAS THE CHAIRMAN OF ECOWAS.ON ONE OCCASSION I UNDERSTAND,
THE THEN IVORIAN PRESIDENT,BOIGNY REFUSED TO MEET JAWARA WHEN HE WAS IN IVORY
COAST TO DISCUSS MATTERS RELATING TO ECOMOG.
I THINK THAT AFRICAN STATES SHOULD NOT ALLOW TO BE DRAWN IN WHAT SEEMS TO BE A
NEW SCRAMBLE AND PARTITION OF AFRICAN STATES.INSTEAD ALL STATES SHOULD BE MORE
CO-OPERATIVE TO REGIONAL ORGANISATIONS SUCH AS ECOWAS AND THE OAU AND REALISE
THAT THE WEST OR USA WILL NEVER GIVE AID EITHER WITHOUT STRINGS ATTACHED TO IT
OR A HIDDEN AGENDA BEHIND IT.
>I believe the new US policy initiative vis a vis aid to Africa, which
>seems more commercial than anything else, is a testament do all this.
>We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our
>own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow
>painful process of begining to set our own terms.
>
>Peace.
>
>Lat
---------------------------------------------------------
Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
---------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 18:49:01 +0100
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Norway
Message-ID: <3381E40B.35C0@login.eunet.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Welcome Blaha
I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L. Say hello to the others.
Regards
Bahary Dukuray
Oslo
Tor Blaha wrote:
>
> I am a new memer, and coming from Norway.
> I have some friends in Gambia and like the country.
> Look at my site: http://home.sol.no/blaha/
> Tor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 18:53:32 +0200
From: Darkstar <darkstar@is.com.na>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <3381D70B.31B3@is.com.na>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Latir-Downes Thomas has it right - unfortunately USAID can provide AID
to dictators as long as we were supplying aid to these regimes before
the law....with The Gambia, USAID had to apply the law indeed that
terminates aid to any democratic government that has been overthrown by
military decree or coup.
For those who are interetsted, I was the last federal employee of USAID
out of The Gambia and I was the Acting USAID Representative (ie. in
charge)of the Gambia office when it closed. I had to fire many of my
close Gambian collegues and friends - and that wasn't easy. Many
persons, including myself fought hard to keep the USAID/The Gambia
Mission open but to no avail.
The closing of USAID was made easier due to the coup - and a good excuse
to close and save money and please the republican congress that wants to
kill development assistance (as you can assume I am a
democrat!!)........I tried but lost the battle......the US Embassy
strongly supported KEEPING the USAID office open.
I predict that the US may assist The Gambia in various activities in the
future - but I do not think there will ever be a USAID office in Banjul.
Many smaller USAID offices in Africa and the world will close due to
budget problems. USAID is already in the mode of supporting countries
from larger regional centers, I don't agree with that because our
strength was always at the field and local level.....anyway thats all
for now.....GC in Windhoek.......
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 17:39:06 -0400
From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Wolof proverbs
Message-ID: <199705202139.RAA00317@elephant.spelman.edu>
Greetings:
I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial
calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or wisdom teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry about its availability made me realize that I had not announced it on the net. The calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.
This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I felt that it was important for those involved in researching our cultural and historical legacy to also find creative ways of popularizing them. These profound sayings, are a testament to the continuous quest for perfection our illustrious ancestors were engaged in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical and spiritual planes.
In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too far from the TRUTH.
The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you can contact me. My address: gndow@spelman.edu Tel. (404) 633-9600
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 01:00:28 +0100
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: News
Message-ID: <33823AE1.2D5A@login.eunet.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Helloeveryone.
ZAIRE'S new government yesterday pledged an end to the ways
of the ex-dictator Mobutu Sese Seko but would not commit itself
to elections.
Regards
Dukuray
------------------------------
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10320 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:43:03
|
Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:14:39 -0700 (PDT)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NBA Live (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970520161355.28432B-100000@homer04.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-ascii
This is way cool!
For all those basketball fans out there!
Someone obviously has a lifetime of time on their hands!!
Get the picture centered, and then hold down the space bar.
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ___________O_______O________________||_
> ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/
> ||/ / \ o / \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ___________O_______O________________||_
> ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/
> ||/ / > o < \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | . . . | |
> | | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_
> ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/
> ||/ > o < ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | / | \ | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_
> ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/
> ||/ / \ o / \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | N B A | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_
> ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/
> ||/ / > o < \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | N B A | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_
> ||| / /|\ o /|\ ||/
> ||/ / > < \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | NBA | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O__o__O_________________||_
> ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/
> ||/ / > < \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | NBA | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| o\O ||
> ||| ____________O____|\_________________||_
> ||| / /| < \ ||/
> ||/ / > ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | ::: | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O/_o\O__________________||_
> ||| / /| |\ ||/
> ||/ / > < ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | NBA | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O/___O__________________||_
> ||| / /| o|\ ||/
> ||/ / > /< ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | ||| | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O/__O___________________||_
> ||| / /| /|\ ||/
> ||/ / > o<. ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | ||| | |
> | | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| ||
> ||| ____________O__O____________________||_
> ||| / /| o|\ ||/
> ||/ / > < ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| O ||
> ||| _____________O|\____________________||_
> ||| / /|<\ ||/
> ||/ > ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> |@@@@@@@@@|@|
> |@@@@@@@@@|@|
> |@@@@@@@@@|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| O ||
> ||| ____________o|O_____________________||_
> ||| / </|\ ||/
> ||/ / > ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | N | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| O ||
> ||| ___________/|\_O____________________||_
> ||| / o< /|\ ||/
> ||/ >\ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> |@@@@@@@@@|@|
> |@@@@@@@@@|@|
> |@@@@@@@@@|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| O ||
> ||| __________o|\___O___________________||_
> ||| / < \ /|\ ||/
> ||/ .>\ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> | | |
> | B | |
> |_________|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| O ||
> ||| _________/|\_____O__________________||_
> ||| / o< /|\ ||/
> ||/ :.>\ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
>
>
>
> ___|_____
> /________ /|
> |@@@@@@@@@|@|
> |@@@@@@@@@|@|
> |@@@@@@@@@|/
> / | / |
> /| -| _| \\|
> // |/ | / \> ||| O ||
> ||| ________o|\______O"_________________||_
> ||| / < \ /|\ ||/
> ||/ :< \ ||
> /_______________________________________/
>
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10320 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:46:29
| TRUNCATED graphics
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 08:47:08 +0200
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970521064708.006d61d4@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
At 09:37 20.05.97 PDT, Ebrima Drameh wrote:
<<INDEED THIS QUEST FOR A NEW SCRAMBLE FOR AFRICA HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR A=
WHILE=20
NOW.I WILL DATE IT BACK TO THE EARLIER DAYS OF ECOWAS.THE USA AND FRANCE IN=
=20
PARTICULAR,WERE SOMEWHAT COMPETING WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING SUPPORT TO=20
ECOWAS.FRANCE WANTED A GREATER DOMINATION BY A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY,=
PRECISELY=20
IVORY COAST.EVERY POSSIBLE STEP WAS TAKEN BY THE FRANCOPHONE COUNTRIES TO=
BRING=20
INTO THE MIDST OF ECOWAS A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY THAT WOULD COUNTER WHAT
SEEMED TO BE A DOMINATION OF ECOWAS BY NIGERIA.IN THE INITIAL STAGES OF THE
FORMATION OF ECOWAS, THE IDEA WAS NOT WELCOMED BY THE USA BECAUSE THY WANTED
THEIR LITTLE=20
GIRL AT THE TIME,ZAIRE TO BE PART OF IT.FORTUNATELY OR UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO=
HER=20
GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION, SHE WAS UNABLE TO.SENEGAL AND IVORY COAST WERE NOT
CO-OPERATIVE, IF I COULD VIVIDLY REMEMBER FOR EXAMPLE WHEN JAWARA WAS THE
CHAIRMAN OF ECOWAS.ON ONE OCCASSION I UNDERSTAND, THE THEN IVORIAN
PRESIDENT, BOIGNY REFUSED TO MEET JAWARA WHEN HE WAS IN IVORY COAST TO
DISCUSS MATTERS RELATING TO ECOMOG. I THINK THAT AFRICAN STATES SHOULD NOT
ALLOW TO BE DRAWN IN WHAT SEEMS TO BE A NEW SCRAMBLE AND PARTITION OF
AFRICAN STATES.INSTEAD ALL STATES SHOULD BE MORE CO-OPERATIVE TO REGIONAL
ORGANISATIONS SUCH AS ECOWAS AND THE OAU AND REALISE THAT THE WEST OR USA
WILL NEVER GIVE AID EITHER WITHOUT STRINGS ATTACHED TO IT OR A HIDDEN AGENDA
BEHIND IT.>>
----------------------------------
This is what worried me when I forwarded the following piece sometime ago:
At 10:45 22.04.97 +0200, I wrote:
HI G-LERS! THIS MIGHT BE OF INTEREST TO SOME OF YOU. MY QUESTION IS, WHAT
IMPLICATION DOES THIS HAVE ON THE STRENGTH OF ECOWAS....IS THIS NOT YET A
MORE VULNERABLE POSITION, AUTONOMY WISE, OF THIS CRUCIAL ORGANIZATION OF OUR
REGION?????? WHAT DO YOU THINK??
REGARDS,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
>FORWARD:
>
>Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone
>-------------------------------------------
>April 18, 1997=20
>by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent=20
>
>COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member=
of
>the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of
>Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on
>Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.=20
>
>The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau
>delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling
>France to extend its
>monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to
>Bissau.=20
>
>As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the=
official
>currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of=
the
>meeting.=20
>
>The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles
>Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved=
"a
>heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion
>CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .=20
>
>Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which
>already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,
>Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal
>and Togo.=20
>
>In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French
>franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect=
the
>exchange
>rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France
>and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".=20
>
>The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community)=
used
>by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100=
CFA
>for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent=
at
>a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.=20
>
>Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA =3D 1FF.=20
>
>The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a
>world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will=
be
>determined".=20
>
>According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone
>expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in
>the UEMOA
>countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member
>States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).=20
>
>In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called
>for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in=
order
>to maintain high
>growth on a long-term basis.=20
>
>According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,
>particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at
>"fostering a more
>stable macro-economic environment".=20
>
>Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of=
budgetary
>and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional=
framework as
>well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters=
concerning
>the formulation of economic policies".=20
>
>The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,
>improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.=
=20
>
>---------------------------------------------------------------------------=
----
>Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News=
Online.
>All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other=
location,
>published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from
>Africa News Service.=20
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 11:45:37 +0100 (BST)
From: OMAR SOWE <sowe@coventry.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91.970521112512.7305A-100000@leofric>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
Re: information from Mr. M. Camara
As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could
arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a
progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of
dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as
far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all
Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad
should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our
home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA
GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".
Let me now introduce myself:
My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in
Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been
in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the
Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national
development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when
they achieve their goal.
Bye for now
Omar
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 13:01:48 +-300
From: National Computer Centre <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Wolof proverbs
Message-ID: <01A8ED8D.46BA3C20@dijm.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20"
------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
LatJOR!
I WOULD BE VERY INTERESTED IN THAT;AND KEEP UP THE GOOD AND HARDWORK =
DOWN THERE.THANKS FOR THE INITIATIVE!
REGARDS BASSSS!
----------
From: Gabriel Ndow[SMTP:gndow@spelman.edu]
Sent: 14/aINa/1418 12:39 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Wolof proverbs
Greetings:
I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial
calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or =
wisdom teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry =
about its availability made me realize that I had not announced it on =
the net. The calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.=20
This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I =
felt that it was important for those involved in researching our =
cultural and historical legacy to also find creative ways of =
popularizing them. These profound sayings, are a testament to the =
continuous quest for perfection our illustrious ancestors were engaged =
in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical and spiritual planes.
In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too =
far from the TRUTH.
The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you =
can contact me. My address: gndow@spelman.edu Tel. (404) 633-9600
LatJor
------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20
Content-Type: application/ms-tnef
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64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------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20--
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 14:32:47 +0100
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new member
Message-ID: <3382F97C.1C95@login.eunet.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Welcome Omar,
I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L.And I wish you good luck.
Say hello to the others.
Regards
Bahary Dukuray
Oslo
OMAR SOWE wrote:
>
> TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
>
> Re: information from Mr. M. Camara
>
> As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could
> arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a
> progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of
> dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as
> far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all
> Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad
> should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our
> home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA
> GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".
>
> Let me now introduce myself:
>
> My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in
> Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been
> in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the
> Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national
> development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when
> they achieve their goal.
>
> Bye for now
> Omar
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 16:44:55 +0200
From: Buba Njie <Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new member
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970521144455.25cfd8f4@hermes.svf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 11:45 21.05.97 +0100, you wrote:
>
>TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
>
>Re: information from Mr. M. Camara
>
>As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could
>arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a
>progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of
>dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as
>far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all
>Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad
>should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our
>home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA
>GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".
>
>Let me now introduce myself:
>
>My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in
>Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been
>in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the
>Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national
>development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when
>they achieve their goal.
>
>Bye for now
>Omar
>
>
>
>Hello Boy Sowe,
Welcome to the Bantaba and we're looking forward to your contributions.
I'm glad that you are making a good head way in your education and wish you
good luck. I would be delightful if we could regain contact by E mail. My
mailing address is written below.
Si Jama
Buba Njie
Gradute Student
Institute Of Economics
University Of Bergen
Norway
E mail addr: Buba.Njie@econ.Uib.no
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 16:53:22 +0200
From: Buba Njie <Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Wolof proverbs
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970521145322.09bfac24@hermes.svf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 17:39 20.05.97 -0400, you wrote:
>Greetings:
>
>I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial
>calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or wisdom
teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry about its
availability made me realize that I had not announced it on the net. The
calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.
>
>This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I felt
that it was important for those involved in researching our cultural and
historical legacy to also find creative ways of popularizing them. These
profound sayings, are a testament to the continuous quest for perfection our
illustrious ancestors were engaged in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical
and spiritual planes.
>
>In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too
far from the TRUTH.
>
>The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you can
contact me. My address: gndow@spelman.edu Tel. (404) 633-9600
>
>LatJor
>
Hei LatJor,
I am really interested in your publication of Wolof proverbs and would be
grateful if you inform me of it's availability to me in Norway. Keep up the
good work. Until then......
Si Jama
Buba Njie
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 21:41:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <970521213934_-1163833506@emout05.mail.aol.com>
Latir,
Well put.
Jabou
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 22:32:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <970521223150_1855194271@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Ancha,
Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we
do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need
to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector
in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will
prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment
overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we
could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the
quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination, but
it can help to bring in well needed revenue. So long as we continue to let
people scramble for our raw materials,refine them and then resell them to us,
we won't get anywhere. Also, so long as we continue to have leaders that
manifest themselves as gullible, greedy individuals that those who scramble
for our raw materials know that all they have have to do is dangle a few
bucks under their noses and they are sold, the future is bleak. It is sad the
way African so called leaders are moved around like pawns in a game of chess.
What kind of people should we choose as our leaders? The kind of people who
will not lend themselves to this kind of manipulation, letting others hatch
out our destinies and then feeding us the plans like you spoon feed infants,
to achieve their own ends.
Jabou.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:19:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Temporally Unsubscribe
Message-ID: <970522011951_-1967170962@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Dear List managers,
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:23:04 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Temporally Unsubscribe
Message-ID: <970522012304_404819435@emout17.mail.aol.com>
Dear List Managers,
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:52:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe
Message-ID: <970522015207_1357897568@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Dear List Managers,
I would like to be temporally unsubscribe from the list. I am not maintaining
my address since I graduated in May 10. I will let you all know anytime I
have access to another address. My former address was Ademba@Gardner-webb.edu
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 23:03:37 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe
Message-ID: <199705220603.XAA02857@thesky.incog.com>
You are unsubscribed as requested.
Sarian
> From ABALM@aol.com Wed May 21 22:53:43 1997
> Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:52:09 -0400 (EDT)
> From: ABALM@aol.com
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe
> X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Dear List Managers,
> I would like to be temporally unsubscribe from the list. I am not maintaining
> my address since I graduated in May 10. I will let you all know anytime I
> have access to another address. My former address was Ademba@Gardner-webb.edu
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 23:05:46 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <199705220605.XAA02859@thesky.incog.com>
cherno waka jagne has been added to the list as requested. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro to gambia-l.
Sarian
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 09:43:38 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <199705221343.JAA13761@oak.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
>
> Ancha,
>
> Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we
> do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need
> to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector
> in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will
> prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment
> overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we
> could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the
> quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination, but
> it can help to bring in well needed revenue. So long as we continue to let
> people scramble for our raw materials,refine them and then resell them to us,
> we won't get anywhere. Also, so long as we continue to have leaders that
> manifest themselves as gullible, greedy individuals that those who scramble
> for our raw materials know that all they have have to do is dangle a few
> bucks under their noses and they are sold, the future is bleak. It is sad the
> way African so called leaders are moved around like pawns in a game of chess.
> What kind of people should we choose as our leaders? The kind of people who
> will not lend themselves to this kind of manipulation, letting others hatch
> out our destinies and then feeding us the plans like you spoon feed infants,
> to achieve their own ends.
>
> Jabou.
>
Jabou and Ancha,
Please allow me to put in my few bututs worth in this debate. I would
like to mention a few examples of private sector initiatives in the
area of trade between African countries that unfortunately received
little support from the governments.
The LOOMOS- These are regional markets within the concept of
free-trade zone. During the 1980s a number of these centers were
revived across West Africa. These became inportant centers of
trade between our peoples. These did not only made alot of goods readily
available to the common person but made it possible for our traders to
access larger markets. I have even met Gambians who carry goods to
Guinea Conakry. There were Senegalese who buy Sorghum or Millet from
the Gambia and sell them in MAli and Niger. Yes these were not
official lines of trade but in my opion much more beneficial to my
folks than the import in Taiwan rice resold to Guinea Bissau. What did
the governments do. At fisrt everthing was nice. Then over the years
the LOOMSOS became centers of illicit tax collection. They became
centers for our Bureaux des Eaux et Forets or Forestry Dept -Gambian
equivalent, Customs, Police (you name it) employees to do their job.
People were stopped and charged for selling things like BAobab,mats .
and brooms. Once I had my Bag of sugar confiscated by a Senegalese Gendarme
(nothing personal against him that poor- though I was mad).
What did the governments finally did to as the icing on the cake. The
border closure.
Another area is the trade in commodities like Peanuts by our farmers.
Since I was a child, it had never been the farmer's choice where he
sells his peanuts. In the 70s you lose your nuts and at time
livelihood for venturing to sell your nuts into Senegal (where the
price is right). On the other hand Senegalese will be starving while
their government bars traders to sell a few bags of rice.
What should they be doing intead? I believe that they the government
should stop deciding what is good for the people. I am sure my old
mother knows whats is good her long before I was born. Secondly, a
country's economy cannot grow from out-in. It grows as the individual
people's finances grow. The small farmer making ends meet and selling
his extras could only help the economy. Yes that may hurt how much
goes into the government's treasury but who cares? The poor farmer or
the guys who end up looting it? Finally they should spend the little
money they get to strengthen institutions and improve revenue
generation. That should not mean to play the Godfather role for the
citizens.
Another area is in livestock production and sale. You will be
surprised that farmers or herders are denied access to grazing in their
traditional grazing lands ( recently defined as another country). I
mean those in Nyamina are regularly denied entry into Cassamance to
graze during certain times of the year. The same could be true for
Senegalese herders in the Gambia. An what comes to my mind is when did
we have established Senegalese or Gambian grazing lands. Who is loosing
by interfering with the natural cycles, well defined and understood by
our farmers. Ofcourse the point here is that often those who make such
decisions do not know what they are doing for their beloved people.
Many people particularly in the agric extension in the Gambia would
agree with me that much of what is used by the Gambian farmer was not
directly learned from the government but learnt from neighbors (ie
other farmers).
I would end by refering to a dicussion I was once present at the
Management Development Institute (MDI) on managing projects and
organisations in 1989. A question was raised - what do we
reccommend to improve efficiency within the Government? Someone said
we should have Jawara and his Ministers attend that paricular course
on Project management. Well this is the 1990s. Perhaps the names have
changed but what do you guys think?
Malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 19:59:03 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9705221830.A325-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
On Wed, 21 May 1997 Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we
> do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need
> to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector
> in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will
> prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment
> overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we
> could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the
> quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination,
You are absolutely right Jabou that we import a lot of stuff and that we
don't have much to export. And we do need to enhance both production and
quality of the little we do have as you mentioned. Which brings up a
question. Why don't we import from other African countries instead of
the West.........or is this what we do??? I also think that we need to
find ways of being self sufficient when it comes to feeding our people
first hence some economic improvements. And then try developing these
manufacturing plants.
For example, I believe that the amount of rainfall has been declining
slowly ( an understaement??), hence the production of peanuts etc. What
could end up being used are genetically engineered seeds, seeds that
can withstand low rainfall etc.
Or another option is to try and find effective ways of watering these
fields among other things to improve growth. we're lucky enough to be right
next to the ocean. Any engineers out there with suggestions???
Another thing as you mentioned is the craft at home. I know for a
fact that some tourist go to Africa, buy wood carvings etc, bring it
back here and either sell them at cut throat prices or mass produce them
first,
and then sell them at outrageous prices. AS you said, if they are
coordinated, we can prevent them from being cheated and bring in some
revenue. I guess organisation is the key, something we're not too well
known for. I think that an agreement among the African countries to
coordinate themselves and increase the prices of their crafts above a
certain amount, maybe using a dollar amount as standard so that everyone
gains something (or is this too much to ask?? ) could be a good
idea. Soooo, what do the business and economic members out there think???
( I have absolutely no background in these subjects!) Is this reasonable,
doable or the opposite?? Any suggestions????
Malanding also made a good point about not letting the government
always make all the rules and have the uppperhand all the time. From what
I last remembered about home, we're too docile. I'm not suggesting
violence. but just coming together and standing for our rights. For
example, in high school at one point, due to increases in fees ( I think)
some of the guys in St. Augustines suggested striking. Some of us in St
joseph's agreed
until we heard the ugly word "suspension" from the principle and never
supported our brother school ( which would have benefitted us all!!)
Those at Gambia high school also didn't
show up for the same reason I was told. I mean, if the whole school went
on strike, what??!! they'ld suspend everyone??? This is just an
example. I guess one needs support inorder to undertake such things as
striking against authorities, and I think
it's time we really supported others especially people like the farmers
who it
seems are really being taken advantage off ( from the few examples I
read from Malanding). If these LOOMOS were to be
re-opened how would we go about preventing the government etc from doing
what they did before??
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 May 1997 10:38:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: Salifuj@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Test
Message-ID: <970523103815_-563760097@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Just a test...please disregard.
-Sal
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 00:14:10 +0100
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: News
Message-ID: <338624BF.1C5B@login.eunet.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Helloeveryone.
A SMALL PREDOMINANTLY BLACK UNIVERSITY IN THE MID-WESTERN
UNITED STATES WILL PLAY HOST TO DOZENS OF NIGERIAN SCHOLARS AND
OTHERS AS THEY DISCUSS THE FUTURE SHAPE OF NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY.
VOA'S NELSON BROWN HAS A PREVIEW OF A CONFERENCE ON NIGERIAN
FEDERALISM AT CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY IN OHIO.
TEXT: NIGERIANS LIVING ABROAD HAVE BEEN AMONG THE MOST VOCAL
CRITICS OF WHAT IS SEEN AS THE SLOW PACE OF DEMOCRATIC REFORM IN
NIGERIA. A RECENT ROUND OF CONFERENCES IN THE UNITED STATES
REFLECTS A GROWING CONCERN AMONG SOME NIGERIAN SCHOLARS THAT IT
IS BETTER TO TAKE PART IN DIALOGUE WITH NIGERIA'S MILITARY RULERS
RATHER THAN SIMPLY CRITICIZING THEM.
THE LATEST CONFERENCE WITH THIS OBJECTIVE TAKES PLACE IN
WILBERFORCE, OHIO, MAY 29TH AND 30TH. ITS PURPOSE IS TO EXPLORE
ROOT CAUSES OF NIGERIA'S POLITICAL CRISIS AND ATTEMPT TO RESOLVE
THAT CRISIS BY SUGGESTING NEW STRUCTURES OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.
THE ORGANIZER OF THE CONFERENCE, AFRICAN STUDIES PROFESSOR EBERE
ONWUDIWE, SAYS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN NIGERIAN SCHOLARS FROM AROUND
THE WORLD ARE EXPECTED TO CONVERGE ON HIS CAMPUS.
WE PLAN TO BRING SCHOLARS FROM INSTITUTIONS RANGING FROM
THE UNIVERSITY OF TRANSKEI IN SOUTH AFRICA TO OHIO STATE
UNIVERSITY HERE IN THE UNITED STATES; AND FROM THE
UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO IN CANADA TO CAMBRIDGE UNIVESITY
IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNIVERSITY OF IFE IN NIGERIA,
AND SO ON.
MR. ONWUDIWE SAYS THESE SCHOLARS WILL DEBATE THE PLACE OF ETHNIC,
RELIGIOUS AND OTHER DIVISIVE IDENTITIES THAT WILL AFFECT THE
FUTURE SHAPE OF NIGERIAN FEDERALISM.
MR. ONWUDIWE HEADS THE AFRICAN STUDIES CENTER AT CENTRAL STATE
UNIVERSITY, A SMALL MOSTLY BLACK UNIVERSITY THAT HAS BEEN ACTIVE
IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS. HE SAYS NIGERIANS LIKE HIM LIVING
ABROAD SHOULD PLAY A ROLE IN NIGERIA'S FUTURE -- AND HE SAYS IT
SHOULD BE A CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE.
THE AFRICAN STUDIES PROFESSOR SAYS ONE CONFERENCE SESSION WILL BE
DEVOTED TO DISCUSSING STRATEGIES FOR ENGAGING THE NIGERIAN
MILITARY IN A DIALOGUE TO ENCOURAGE IT TO HAND OVER POWER TO AN
ELECTED CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT.
MR. ONWUDIWE SAYS THE RESULTS OF THE CONFERENCE WILL BE PRESENTED
TO THE GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA -- WITH ONE HOPE.
NIGERIA'S MILITARY RULERS WHO HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST IN
RETURNING POWER TO CIVILIANS WILL USE THE DOCUMENT WHICH
WE PRODUCE AS PART OF THE BLUEPRINT FOR GROUNDING
DEMOCRATIC RULE.
NIGERIA'S MILITARY LEADER HAS SET UP A 172-MEMBER COMMITTEE AT
HOME TO CREATE WHAT HAS BEEN CALLED A PLAN FOR NIGERIAN
PROSPERITY. BUT GENERAL ABACHA'S CRITICS, BOTH AT HOME AND
ABROAD, SAY HE HAS VIOLATED HUMAN RIGHTS AND STIFFLED OPPOSITION
SINCE TAKING POWER NEARLY FOUR YEARS AGO.
IN NOVEMEBER, 1995, THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT WAS HARSHLY
CRITICIZED FOR HANGING PLAYWRIGHT KEN SARO-WIWA AFTER WHAT MANY
SAW AS A FLAWED TRIAL THAT CONVICTED THE MINORITY RIGHTS ACTIVIST
ON MURDER CHARGES.
FOR THESE REASONS, SOME DOUBT THAT THE MILITARY RULERS INTEND TO
RETURN POWER TO CIVILIANS.
BUT SCHOLARS SUCH AS MR. ONWUDIWE SAY THEY ARE WILLING TO TAKE
THE CHANCE THAT THEIR EFFORTS TO HELP SHAPE A NEW NIGERIA WILL
NOT BE IN VAIN.
Best regardes
Dukuray
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 01:44:19 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region
Message-ID: <33868032.BA45DFE@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region
=
Copyright =A9 1997 Reuter Information Service =
WASHINGTON (May 23, 1997 12:07 p.m. EDT) - The United States is taking
its initiative to promote
economic reform and recovery in Africa on the road next week with a
visit to the region by Deputy Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers.
In a trip that is expected to last nearly a week, Summers will attend
the annual meeting of the African
Development Bank in Abidjan on Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting
South Africa and Mozambique.
"We are interested in trying to help economic development proceed in
Africa," a senior Treasury official, who
declined to be named, said. "It's clearly the last great development
challenge," he added.
Summers will be the highest-ranking Treasury official to attend an
annual meeting of the African Development
Bank since President Bill Clinton took office more than four years ago.
Treasury officials described his trip as a show of U.S. support for the
once scandal-ridden but now reformed
Bank. Summers will also explore what role the lending organization can
play in the new U.S. initiative to help
Africa.
That initiative, which was formally unveiled last month, stresses trade
and investment rather than aid and aims to reward countries carrying out
tough economic reforms.
"We are trying in essence to create a club of reformers that get special
attention," the Treasury official said.
He said that Treasury was open to discussion about the African Bank's
role in the initiative, but suggested that one possibility would be for
it to promote the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.
The Bank has a major role in another plan to help poor countries that
dovetails with the U.S. initiative on Africa -- a recently launched
program to provide debt relief to nations carrying out tough reforms.
Under that program, international financial institutions, including the
World Bank and the African Bank, will
effectively write off billions of dollars of loans.
The African Bank's share of that could come to about $800 million, but
the organization does not have enough
money on its own to cover that and will need to depend on contributions
from rich countries and from the World
Bank.
The Bank could also try encouraging African nations that are behind on
their debt repayments to the organisation to come up with the money.
Those arrears total about $900 million, with the Democratic Republic of
Congo accounting for just over half of that.
Congo, the former Zaire, is trying to get its hands on the billions of
dollars that ousted dictator Mobutu Sese
Seko reportedly stashed abroad and could conceivably use some of that to
pay off its arrears to the African
Bank.
"It would be quite significant," the U.S. official said.
After attending the African Bank annual meeting, Summers will visit
South Africa and Mozambique. The
Treasury official described Mozambique as being "very keen on economic
reform" and "totally open" to advice
from outside.
Its economic success might help others in the region, because its port
of Maputo could act as a gateway for
neighboring land-locked nations.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 03:34:58 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: African Skies!!!
Message-ID: <199705241831.DAA06707@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
How safe are African skies?
Aging jets, equipment raise questions over air safety
May 23, 1997
Web posted at: 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT)
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP)
-- Many of the planes are weary
hand-me-downs. Radio and radar
coverage are non-existent over huge
areas. Tight budgets and lack of
training cut into maintenance.
Flying the skies of Africa, always an
adventure, is becoming increasingly unfriendly and downright dangerous, pilots
and travelers alike say.
"There's a risk," said Gavin McKellar, a South African Airways co-pilot. "I think
the potential for an accident flying over Africa is increasing. We must start
working to prevent that."
Tired fleets and congested airways
Almost anyone who has flown extensively in Africa has noted with alarm a
rattling bulkhead plate that's missing a couple of bolts, a slight breeze coming
from a structural crack or a badly scored engine that looks ready to drop off at
the first breath of turbulence. The hot sun and dust exact a heavy toll.
As the number of airlines servicing Africa increases -- from about 20 to about 80
over the last few years -- the technology has not kept pace.
The International Federation of Airline Pilots has declared a large part of the
region's airspace deficient due to lack of communications and radar.
"There is a lot of congestion over Africa that wasn't there before," said Cathy
Bill of the Airline Pilots Association of South Africa. "Facilities have not been
upgraded.
"Pilots are not advised of air traffic in their vicinity. They might be flying on
converging routes. They have to talk with each other to avoid serious
incidents."
Low compliance with international standards
McKellar, attending an International Civil Aviation Organization seminar last
week, sometimes feels there is no one on the ground to help.
"For instance, you can fly through Luanda (Angola) airspace for nearly 45
minutes and not speak to anybody there," he said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which monitors many foreign
governments' compliance with international air safety standards, found that out
of eight African countries it checked, only two were in compliance -- the worst
average of any region in the world.
Ghana and South Africa were rated satisfactory; Gambia, Swaziland, Congo
(formerly Zaire) and Zimbabwe were not.
A group of international airlines -- South African Airways, British Airways,
Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic -- is putting together an ultimatum for countries
collecting an estimated $6 million a month in overflight fees:
Either use the money to start upgrading facilities and training, or let the airlines
each "adopt" a country, train its people and upgrade its facilities, then deduct the
costs from the overflight charges.
The alternative would be for the airlines to reroute flights.
Hassles on the ground
The two major airlines at opposite ends of the continent -- Egypt Air and South
African Airways -- generally have good reputations. In between, safety,
maintenance and passenger courtesy are spotty, at best.
Smaller airlines, even national carriers, can't afford new jets, so they go to other
airlines and buy aging aircraft near the end of their life expectancies.
Seat pockets on a recent Air Gabon flight had safety cards in a Slavic language.
Maybe the captain, who had an Eastern European name, could read them.
Even once you're on the ground, there's no guarantee the hassles are over.
While some airports are fairly modern and can run smoothly, luggage can get
looted and gypsy taxi drivers scurry about, looking for someone to scam.
Corrupt, underpaid officials and police may demand bribes.
And when it comes time to take the next flight, be aware that the definition of a
reserved seat sometimes varies.
It is not uncommon for an African airline to issue a boarding pass, complete with
seat assignment, for a flight on which seating actually is on a first-come,
first-serve basis.
The crowd massing at the gate is the first clue.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 22:27:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region
Message-ID: <970524222721_-1498635208@emout20.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-lers,
Please pick up a copy of this week-end's issue of U.S.A. today (May
23-26,1997)
In the money section, there is a full page spread on page 4, about investment
and stock exchanges in Africa. I think in view of some of the discussions on
the L, you will find the information very interesting.
Jabou Joh.
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 69
*************************
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|