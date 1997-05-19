Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9705E - Digest 69 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:33:22



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) RE: Brief self-introduction

by National Computer Centre <

2) Poem: The Cold Within

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

3) Re: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American

by

4) Norway

by Tor Blaha <

5) Aid to Africa

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

6) Fwd: France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africa

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

7) Re: Aid to Africa

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

8) Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb

by

9) New members

by

10) Re: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

11) Re: Aid to Africa

by "ebrima drameh" <

12) Re: Norway

by Bahary <

13) Re: Aid to Africa

by Darkstar <

14) Wolof proverbs

by

15) News

by Bahary <

16) NBA Live (fwd)

by Debbie Proctor <

17) Re: Aid to Africa

by Abdou Gibba <

18) new member

by OMAR SOWE <

19) RE: Wolof proverbs

by National Computer Centre <

20) Re: new member

by Bahary <

21) Re: new member

by Buba Njie <

22) Re: Wolof proverbs

by Buba Njie <

23) Re: Aid to Africa

by

24) Re: Aid to Africa

by

25) Temporally Unsubscribe

by

26) Temporally Unsubscribe

by

27) Re: Temporally Unsubscribe

by

28) Re: Temporally Unsubscribe

by

29) New member

by

30) Re: Aid to Africa

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

31) Re: Aid to Africa

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

32) Test

by

33) News

by Bahary <

34) Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

35) Re: African Skies!!!

by

36) Re: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 22:36:30 +-300

From: National Computer Centre <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Brief self-introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01A8EB2F.F76CA180"





------ =_NextPart_000_01A8EB2F.F76CA180

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MR.SIDIBEH!!

ON BEHALF OF THIS LIST,I WOULD LIKE TO SAY A VERY WARM WELCOME TO YOU! =

I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT,YOUR LACK OF TIME TO SPARE =

NOTWITHSTANDING,THE LITTLE PARTICIPATION YOU WOULD BE DOING ON THIS LIST =

WOULD ,WITHOUT DOUBT, ENORMOUSLY ENRICH THE GAMBIA-AFRICA-THIRD WORLD =

DEBATE ON THIS MEDIUM;SO WE ARE VERY HONOURED THAT SUCH A SMART GAMBIAN =

LIKE YOURSELF HAS NOW BECOME A MEMBER OF THIS SPECIAL GROUP.



SO,ONCE AGAIN,MR.SIDIBEH,YOU ARE MOST WELCOMED AT THE THIS GAMBIAN =

BANTABAAAAAAA!



REGARDS BASSSS=20



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 10/=E3=CD=D1=E3/1418 11:08 =D5

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Brief self-introduction



Fellow travellers,

I am just a regular guy trying to make something of my life in Sweden =

for

the past fourteen years: studying, working, and raising a family. Born =

in

Kartong (kombo south), through St. Augustine's High, GHS, to my present

erratic quest for academic excellence in anything I find intellectually

stimulating.=20

Though I have little time to spare, I shall pay attention to all =

that

is wired and concerns progress in Africa.

Good day to you all.

Sidibeh.









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 May 1997 18:34:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Subject: Poem: The Cold Within

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII





I really liked this peom and hope all of you will too.

Ancha.





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 23 Mar 1997 17:17:58 -0500 (EST)

From: Lida Kahi <

To: Muslim Students Association <

Subject: mmn: Poem: The Cold Within



============================================================

=== In the Name of Allah Most Gracious Most Merciful ===

=== McMaster MSA Net (MMN) ===

============================================================





THE COLD WITHIN



Six humans trapped by circumstances,

in bleak and bitter cold.

Each one possessed a stick of wood,

or so the story told.

Their dying fire in need of logs,

the first man held his back,

for,of the faces around the fire,

he noticed one man black.

The next man looking across the way,

saw one not of his church,

and couldn't bring himself

to give the fire his stick of birch.

The third one sat in tattered clothes

he gave his coat a hitch.

Why should his log be put to use,

to warm the idle rich?

The rich man just sat back

and thought of the wealth he had in store,

and how to keep what he had earned

from the lazy, shiftless poor.

The black man's face bespoke revenge

as the fire passed from his sight,

for all he saw in his stick of wood,

was a chance to spite the white.

The last man of this forlorn group

did naught except for gain,

giving only to those who gave,

was how he played the game.

Their logs held tight in death's still hand,

was proof of human sin.

They didn't die from the cold without,

they died from the cold within.





_____________________________

kahil@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 May 1997 23:47:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American

Message-ID: <





In a message dated 5/19/97 10:39:11 PM, you wrote:



<<Hello darkstar,



Hope all's well in Windhoek. Concerning your reflections on how the U.S used

these nations in their efforts to win the cold war, that was the only reason

they had any use for the likes of Mobutu. Now that the so called cold war is

over, l bet the U.S will not be going out of it's way to assist any of these

nations, at least not in any meaningful way.Just look at the way USAID is

scaling back all their activities in Africa. They pack up and leave at the

slightest excuse. Even after our elections in Gambia, and as the bastion of

so-called democracy in the World, and after witnessing what has transpired in

the Gambia under the Jawara regime, the U.S found an excuse to pack up USAID

and split They said that it was their policy not to support a military gov't.

Fine, but we held an election and now have what is the closest thing to a

real democracy, and yet, this nation that prides itself with having taken up

arms against the Brits, and expounds itself as the guardian of democracy, has

turned their backs on our attempt at true democracy . USAID also sold a 12

story building in Botswana and left as soon as South Africa finally got rid

of aparheid. Perhaps they realised that they had lost a valuable ally.

Anyway, l certainly appreciate your train of thought and wished that the U.S.

gov't thought in the same vein but l doubt it very much. I think that this

should serve as a valuable lesson to our leaders in Africa so that we will

cease to be pawns in the games that U.S and other western nations play and

get on with the bussiness of doing for ourselves . Keep sending us your

thoughts, and best regards to the family.



Jabou.



Darkstar wrote:



<<Hello Gambians and Others out There:



I have been watching CNN closely regarding Zaire...Mobutu is gone. I

can't help to feel some remorse...not from the fact that Mobutu is gone

- thats a great relief. I feel remorse from the fact that Mobutu and

his regime was supported all these years by the Americans and the rest

of the west. Why...the "Cold War". Well the cold war between the

Communists and the Americans/West is gone...long gone. As I look at

Africa, I get depressed in some cases - other times not depressed since

Africa is a great place with great people.



Look at the countries that the USA and the west supported over the years

due to the cold war -- and what countries sunk into terrible civil wars

and unrest. The big friends of the USA were Sudan, Somalia, Liberia and

Zaire. There were others of course. The West just played with these

countries as pawns, and if they supported the USA and anti-communism in

the UN and voted against communism...if they let the Americans have

landing rights and other things - than the Americans supported these

regimes.



Now is the time for reflection and whats next. As an american, and as

somebody who loves Africa and has lived in Africa for 18 years now - I

feel we have a responsibility to step back and learn the lessons that

need to be learned.



The cold war has ended - if I had my way - as payback to the innocents

of The Republic of The Congo (Zaire's new name I think)...it is the

responsibility of the West to assist the civilians of the Republic of

The Congo (ROC)..and other countries....to assist in human rights and

bringing the population - the innocent women, children...who sufferred

needlessly - back to normal life - some semblence of normality.



I am not saying that the USA and others should impose our brand of

western democracy on these countries.....or the ROC. Lets just help out

if we can - health, schools, infrastructure etc etc. I realize that

with our current overseas assistance limitations in the USA - assistance

to the ROC will be slow in coming. And - I cannot predict what type of

"fair" government or situation will prevail from Laurant Kabila......So

no more words now..I just am glad that MObutu is gone - but upset that

my country and many other countries supported him for so many years at

the expense of the population and in the name of a "friend " of the

west.

Thats it for now........from Windhoek, Namibia...GC







----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by emin16.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)

with ESMTP id QAA05602;

Sat, 17 May 1997 16:44:32 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id NAA01593; Sat, 17 May 1997 13:44:16 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id NAA27544 for <

13:43:57 -0700

Received: from joshua.is.com.na (

by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id NAA24384 for <

-0700

Received: from darkstar.is.com.na (icon_p7.is.com.na [196.34.120.210]) by

joshua.is.com.na (8.8.2/8.8.2) with SMTP id VAA09906 for

<

Message-Id: <

Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 19:17:39 +0200

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: Darkstar <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American

References: <19970516170250.AAA67794@LOCALNAME>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.01 (Win95; I)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>>



>>







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 10:53:08 +-200

From: Tor Blaha <

To: "'

Subject: Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I am a new memer, and coming from Norway.

I have some friends in Gambia and like the country.

Look at my site:

Tor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:20:33 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The points made about the American aid situation in Africa are

interesting.



>From what I know, USAID started cutting their field offices in Africa

significantly in 1993. At that time the Gambia office just escaped from

being closed but I learned that just shortly after, the fate of the

Banjul office was almost sealed. Ironically, I have also heard that the

coup actually set back the closing date for that office. Had the coup

not taken place, it might have closed earlier. (It closed last year.)



Also, a law was passed in Congress that made it impossible for the U.S.

Government to give direct aid to democratically elected governments that

were overthrown by military forces. Unfortunately for us, that law was

passed just weeks before the coup and ironically a few Africans,

including Gambians, were somewhat instrumental in the passing of that

law (by testifying in Congressional hearings) in the spirit of

preventing the U.S. from aiding the Mobutus of the world. Little did

(or could) they, the Gambians, know how that law would effect U.S. aid

to their own country later on.



While I don't entirely subscribe to the anti west -we will fend for

ourselves without being dictated to- policy

( a la Jammeh), I do believe that Africa must try, with great sacrifice,

to ease ourselves from our dependency to Western or non African aid.

History has shown that while some of it is genuine, the bulk of this aid

is mostly a foreign policy tool and while it helps sustain us, it does

not really help significantly towards development.



Look at Zaire, sorry...The Democratic Republic of Congo. My bet is that

the U.S. will in fact offer quite a bit of aid to gain an even more

favourable position when it comes to pillaging that country's vast

resources. Why else is the U.S. presently trying to play such a vital

role in that country's affairs. The French are very upset about what

the US is doing there and the Francophone to Anglophone shift that seems

to be taking place in Central Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if France

also increases their aid in French West Africa to hold on to what

influence it has. Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."



I believe the new US policy initiative vis a vis aid to Africa, which

seems more commercial than anything else, is a testament do all this.

We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our

own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow

painful process of begining to set our own terms.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:34:39 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africa



Copyright 1997 by Christian Science Monitor / Mon, 19 May 1997



GLOBAL RIVALS?



When Africa's third-largest nation changed hands over the weekend, it

became the biggest event on the continent

since the end of white rule in South Africa.



But for France and Zaire's French-speaking neighbors in Togo, Central

African Republic, Congo, and Gabon -

which had long backed deposed leader Mobutu Sese Seko - both events

signal the same trend: the expansion of

Anglophone influence in Africa.



For France, Francophone Africa was the key to its claim to a global

role, and Mr. Mobutu was the key to

Francophone Africa. France backed him long after other supporters, such

as Belgium and the United States, had

stepped aside.



The flamboyant, high-living dictator with a town house in Paris, a villa

on the French Riviera, and a reported $4 billion in stolen government

assets may have been an embarrassment. But to French diplomats, Mobutu

was the

incontournable or unavoidable leader of the most populous Francophone

country in the world, after France. The

fall of Mobutu opens the door to what French commentators are calling

the ``American conquest'' of black

Africa, aided and abetted by South Africa.



South Africa recognized rebel leader Laurent-Desire Kabila as president

on Sunday.



Ironically, France has few clear interests in the region. The number of

French citizens living in Zaire, a former Belgian colony, is a mere

1,500 - trivial, compared with other Francophone countries such as Ivory

Coast, with 22,000 French nationals. Mineral interests have been

controlled by Belgian or South African firms.



For France, the stake in Zaire and the rest of Francophone Africa is

cultural and geopolitical. Francophone

Africa's decision to rally to Charles de Gaulle gave the Free French

leader credibility in the eyes of Britain and the US in World War II.

Later, President De Gaulle's success in creating a community of newly

independent

French colonies bolstered claims for a global role for France.



Most French commentators insist that the ``plot'' to overthrow Mobutu

was hatched in Washington. They say

that the US financed the eight-month rebel blitzkrieg across Zaire in

exchange for access to key mining, oil, and telecommunications

contracts, and enlisted South Africa to manage diplomatic fallout.



The stream of American businessmen into Zaire in the past few months is

reported as confirmation of such a

conspiracy.



In addition, recent visits to Africa of Hillary Rodham Clinton and

former Secretary of State Warren Christopher, as well as pending US

legislation to increase investment in Africa, the African Growth and

Opportunity Act, are seen as elements of a broad US plan to take

France's place in the heart of Africa.



``The Americans backed Kabila, but they're going to be disappointed with

the results. The US doesn't realize

how complicated it is in Africa.... I'm not sure they will like what

they find,'' says conservative deputy Yves

Marchand, who drafted a 1996 study for Prime Minister Alain Juppe of

French policy in Africa.



``There is no doubt that South Africa is acting under the exclusive

control of the United States. Whatever it

claims, the US is in a battle for the conquest of the black continent,

and needs a strong diplomatic arm. South

Africa needs American aid to put its economic program in place. The deal

is clear,'' commented the Roman

Catholic daily Le Croix.



In November 1996, the US opposed French calls for an international force

to help refugees fleeing the rebel

advance. But this month, the French ambassador sat on the sidelines as

South African and American

representatives tried to negotiate the terms of a transition of power

from Mobutu to Mr. Kabila.



South African President Nelson Mandela figured prominently in the

negotiations, and South Africa is the only

nation to date that has recognized the Democratic Republic of Congo,

Kabila's new name for Zaire.



A negotiated settlement was not found, but when rebels entered Kinshasa,

the capital, they found little resistance, especially after Mobutu and

his entourage fled. Instead, the rebels were greeted with shouts and

cheers as residents welcomed them in.



French diplomats, who had warned of a ``bloodbath'' if rebels entered

the capital without negotiations, issued a terse statement last weekend

calling for elections ``in the shortest possible time.''



BUT as in the fall of major dictators, the disgraced exit from the

capital is only the beginning of revelations and recriminations that

could go on for decades. On Saturday, Switzerland announced it was

impounding all of

Mobutu's assets at the request of representatives of Kabila. France says

it has yet to receive a similar request.



The Mobutu fallout could also help strengthen bids to curb corruption

worldwide. When leaders from the

Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development meet in Paris next

week to firm up antibribery

resolutions, Mobutu's ``kleptocracy'' will be at the center of the

debate as a cautionary tale.



Between 1970 and 1994, Zaire received some $9 billion in loans or

grants, nearly half of which is widely

assumed to have been siphoned into Mobutu's accounts.



``We are hoping to find a new government that will be extremely

anticorruption, so we will try to get a foot in the door as quickly as

possible. Whether we will succeed is too early to see. Combating a

culture of corruption in Zaire will be a major, major effort,'' says

Peter Eigen, chairman of the Berlin-based Transparency International, an

anticorruption lobby group.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 09:49:44 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Tue, 20 May 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."



> We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our

> own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow

> painful process of begining to set our own terms.



I think that many Africans are coming to the realisation that good

leadership is critical to the development of their countries, if not already.

As for "sramble for Africa", I think this is already being done in a

more subtle way with the help of our leaders, of course.

So here are some questions. What do people think are the neccessary

pre-requisites for one to be a president??

Also, how would African countries first go about easing or ceasing their

dependence on the West?? Should the individual countries try doing

things on their own first, then come together, hence things are

internalised and making people more dependent on the continent rather

than outside?? What about free trade within the continent or is that not

a good idea??

Basically, HOW would we go about being more independent?



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:11:29 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb

Message-ID: <19970520151323.AAB39032@LOCALNAME>



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 14-May-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradition to Screens and Keyboards



by Gumisai Mutume



ADDIS ABABA, (IPS) May 14 -- Africa is striving towards full

membership of the Global Information Society (GIS), but experts

are debating whether the world's poorest continent is ready for

the information explosion.



The continent's determination to harness information for

development was underscored at a May 5 to 8 meeting here, where

African economic planning ministers reiterated their commitment to the

Africa Information Society Initiative (AISI).



Adopted last May at another U.N. Economic Commission for Africa

(ECA) conference of economic planning ministers, the AISI is

intended to put the continent on course to build an information

and communication infrastructure, and will be incorporated in the

national development priorities of member countries.



According to the AISI's vision, by the year 2010, every man,

woman, child, village, government office and business will be able to

access information through computers and telecommunications.



This vision may soon be a reality for, whereas in 1994 only

about four countries had full internet access, the end of the year

will see all but four or five African countries hooked up, experts

say.



Despite this progress, the director of the ECA's information

services division, Dr Karim Bounemra notes: ''Now that our vision is

crystal clear and that it matters for our countries to get onto the

information highway, a number of pertinent questions need to be asked

in order to reach that goal.''



A major setback to the AISI is the lack of an African computer

culture, as very few countries have a serious strategy for the

development of informatics, that is, the application of

information processing to solve problems.



Recent research by Canada's International Development Research

Centre (IDRC) found no systematic national informatics policies in 10

African countries, among them Ethiopia, Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania and

Zimbabwe. Where such strategies existed, they were often found to be

counter-productive, as when computer imports are banned, because they

contributed to unemployment.



In many countries across Africa, governments continue to impose

stiff import barriers on computers and software, prompting fears

that the information superhighway may prove to be a mirage on the

continent.



Rapid changes in technology, tight budgets, globalisation, and

cut-throat competition have forced governments to wake up from the

slumber of telecommunication monopolies, but much remains undone on

the continent.



For example, none of the countries studied had a

telecommunications sector capable of supporting a modern

information and communication service. Africa has 12 percent of

the world's population yet it has only two percent of its

telephone lines -- fewer than those in New York.



Bounemra wonders whether Africa can carry forward the programme

with the kind of telephone lines in place, and how to make the

technology appropriate to African cultures.



''Are our societies ready to grasp them, to go from oral

tradition to screens and keyboards. Will we give them time to be

trained?'' asks Bounemra.



Ernest Wilson III of the Global Information Infrastructure

Commission, says the problems are partly the result of poor

technical and financial management, and other inefficiencies in

telephone companies, and the policies and politicians that

constrain them.



Between 1983 and 1992, the 6.8 annual growth in networks on the

continent has lagged behind the 10 percent achieved by other

developing regions.



''Conditions are similar with regard to computers, software,

publishing, the internet and other elements of the information

revolution,'' says Wilson.



However, the choices confronting African governments are

tricky. For instance, should Ethiopia spend 200,000 U.S. dollars

on computers or on cotton swabs badly needed in hospitals and

clinics? And how should it deal with a serious gender imbalance in the

training of informatics experts?



''At the moment there is almost a complete absence of training

of women,'' says Christine Kisiedu, a Ghanaian academician. She

sites a recent workshop she attended where out of 40 people only

one was a woman.



According to Wilson, the answer is to develop a strategy which

permits over-burdened and under-informed senior officials to make

rational trade-offs.



Rapid changes ongoing in Africa are underscored by the

interesting developments afoot regarding issues such as broadcast

content, station ownership, improved access to radio and television

control, in one of the most important sectors of the continent's

national information infrastructure.



Also starkly present, is the perception that Africa is not in

charge of its own development, which is voiced by Ashiek Manie,

head of the information society and development division of South

Africa's telecommunications company Telkom.



''There is a danger that we will be dumped with technology that

we do not have the capacity to use,'' notes Manie. ''Are our

people, our ministers and our budgets ready?



''We should not empower ourselves simply to get on board a

train that belongs to the G7 (Group of Seven) countries which we

do not have the capacity to guide to our advantage. We must plan

and define our own destiny,'' Manie continues.



To be prepared for the GIS, Africa needs many of the same

changes required to solve other economic and political problems,

such as greater institutional efficiency and transparency, and

training and regulatory reforms to counter underdevelopment in

information.



Under the AISI initiative, challenges include how to approach

the language/literacy problem, content development -- especially

with the vast amount of information generated for and about the

continent in western countries and the impact of new technologies on

gender.



''Some of the challenges involve getting rural people to define

their own needs and disseminate their own information,'' says

Nancy Hafkin, AISI focal point and an employee of Padis, an

information service based in Addis Ababa which links African

institutions.



''We need to get the internet beyond the urban areas, beyond

the lap-top executive into primary and secondary schools. Human

resource development must start in the schools,'' adds Hafkin.

''Part of the strategy should also be reversing the brain drain.

Thousands of Africans in this field are working in Dallas,

Washington and London, with the very skills Africa desperately

requires.'' (end/ips/gm/jm/pm97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-TELEMATICS/

----







------------------------------



GAMBIA-L Digest 69Topics covered in this issue include:1) RE: Brief self-introductionby National Computer Centre < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 2) Poem: The Cold Withinby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 3) Re: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an Americanby Gunjur@aol.com 4) Norwayby Tor Blaha < blaha@online.no 5) Aid to Africaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 6) Fwd: France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in Africaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 7) Re: Aid to Africaby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 8) Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keybby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)9) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)10) Re: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keybby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 11) Re: Aid to Africaby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 12) Re: Norwayby Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 13) Re: Aid to Africaby Darkstar < darkstar@is.com.na 14) Wolof proverbsby gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)15) Newsby Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 16) NBA Live (fwd)by Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 17) Re: Aid to Africaby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 18) new memberby OMAR SOWE < sowe@coventry.ac.uk 19) RE: Wolof proverbsby National Computer Centre < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 20) Re: new memberby Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 21) Re: new memberby Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no 22) Re: Wolof proverbsby Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no 23) Re: Aid to Africaby Gunjur@aol.com 24) Re: Aid to Africaby Gunjur@aol.com 25) Temporally Unsubscribeby ABALM@aol.com 26) Temporally Unsubscribeby ABALM@aol.com 27) Re: Temporally Unsubscribeby ABALM@aol.com 28) Re: Temporally Unsubscribeby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)29) New memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)30) Re: Aid to Africaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 31) Re: Aid to Africaby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 32) Testby Salifuj@aol.com 33) Newsby Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 34) Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in regionby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 35) Re: African Skies!!!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 36) Re: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in regionby Gunjur@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jan 1980 22:36:30 +-300From: National Computer Centre < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Brief self-introductionMessage-ID: < 01A8EB2F.F76CA180@dihp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01A8EB2F.F76CA180"------ =_NextPart_000_01A8EB2F.F76CA180Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMR.SIDIBEH!!ON BEHALF OF THIS LIST,I WOULD LIKE TO SAY A VERY WARM WELCOME TO YOU! =I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT,YOUR LACK OF TIME TO SPARE =NOTWITHSTANDING,THE LITTLE PARTICIPATION YOU WOULD BE DOING ON THIS LIST =WOULD ,WITHOUT DOUBT, ENORMOUSLY ENRICH THE GAMBIA-AFRICA-THIRD WORLD =DEBATE ON THIS MEDIUM;SO WE ARE VERY HONOURED THAT SUCH A SMART GAMBIAN =LIKE YOURSELF HAS NOW BECOME A MEMBER OF THIS SPECIAL GROUP.SO,ONCE AGAIN,MR.SIDIBEH,YOU ARE MOST WELCOMED AT THE THIS GAMBIAN =BANTABAAAAAAA!REGARDS BASSSS=20----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 10/=E3=CD=D1=E3/1418 11:08 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Brief self-introductionFellow travellers,I am just a regular guy trying to make something of my life in Sweden =forthe past fourteen years: studying, working, and raising a family. Born =inKartong (kombo south), through St. Augustine's High, GHS, to my presenterratic quest for academic excellence in anything I find intellectuallystimulating.=20Though I have little time to spare, I shall pay attention to all =thatis wired and concerns progress in Africa.Good day to you all.Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 May 1997 18:34:56 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Poem: The Cold WithinMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9705181811.A10688-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII really liked this peom and hope all of you will too.Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 23 Mar 1997 17:17:58 -0500 (EST)From: Lida Kahi < kahil@muss.cis.mcmaster.ca To: Muslim Students Association < msam@mcmail.CIS.McMaster.CA Subject: mmn: Poem: The Cold Within=============================================================== In the Name of Allah Most Gracious Most Merciful ====== McMaster MSA Net (MMN) ===============================================================THE COLD WITHINSix humans trapped by circumstances,in bleak and bitter cold.Each one possessed a stick of wood,or so the story told.Their dying fire in need of logs,the first man held his back,for,of the faces around the fire,he noticed one man black.The next man looking across the way,saw one not of his church,and couldn't bring himselfto give the fire his stick of birch.The third one sat in tattered clotheshe gave his coat a hitch.Why should his log be put to use,to warm the idle rich?The rich man just sat backand thought of the wealth he had in store,and how to keep what he had earnedfrom the lazy, shiftless poor.The black man's face bespoke revengeas the fire passed from his sight,for all he saw in his stick of wood,was a chance to spite the white.The last man of this forlorn groupdid naught except for gain,giving only to those who gave,was how he played the game.Their logs held tight in death's still hand,was proof of human sin.They didn't die from the cold without,they died from the cold within._____________________________------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 May 1997 23:47:09 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an AmericanMessage-ID: < 970519234708_404590840@emout11.mail.aol.com In a message dated 5/19/97 10:39:11 PM, you wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sat May 17 16:44:35 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by emin16.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)with ESMTP id QAA05602;Sat, 17 May 1997 16:44:32 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid NAA01593; Sat, 17 May 1997 13:44:16 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid NAA27544 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 17 May 199713:43:57 -0700Received: from joshua.is.com.na ( root@joshua.is.com.na [196.34.120.200])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid NAA24384 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 17 May 1997 13:43:48-0700Received: from darkstar.is.com.na (icon_p7.is.com.na [196.34.120.210]) byjoshua.is.com.na (8.8.2/8.8.2) with SMTP id VAA09906 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 17 May 1997 21:42:08 +0200Message-Id: < 337DE833.29A8@is.com.na Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 19:17:39 +0200Reply-To: darkstar@is.com.na Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Darkstar < darkstar@is.com.na To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an AmericanReferences: <19970516170250.AAA67794@LOCALNAME>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-Mailer: Mozilla 3.01 (Win95; I)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 10:53:08 +-200From: Tor Blaha < blaha@online.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NorwayMessage-ID: < 01BC650C.9245EB80@bergen1210.online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI am a new memer, and coming from Norway.I have some friends in Gambia and like the country.Look at my site: http://home.sol.no/blaha/ Tor------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:20:33 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 33816CE1.E7089E51@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe points made about the American aid situation in Africa areinteresting.>From what I know, USAID started cutting their field offices in Africasignificantly in 1993. At that time the Gambia office just escaped frombeing closed but I learned that just shortly after, the fate of theBanjul office was almost sealed. Ironically, I have also heard that thecoup actually set back the closing date for that office. Had the coupnot taken place, it might have closed earlier. (It closed last year.)Also, a law was passed in Congress that made it impossible for the U.S.Government to give direct aid to democratically elected governments thatwere overthrown by military forces. Unfortunately for us, that law waspassed just weeks before the coup and ironically a few Africans,including Gambians, were somewhat instrumental in the passing of thatlaw (by testifying in Congressional hearings) in the spirit ofpreventing the U.S. from aiding the Mobutus of the world. Little did(or could) they, the Gambians, know how that law would effect U.S. aidto their own country later on.While I don't entirely subscribe to the anti west -we will fend forourselves without being dictated to- policy( a la Jammeh), I do believe that Africa must try, with great sacrifice,to ease ourselves from our dependency to Western or non African aid.History has shown that while some of it is genuine, the bulk of this aidis mostly a foreign policy tool and while it helps sustain us, it doesnot really help significantly towards development.Look at Zaire, sorry...The Democratic Republic of Congo. My bet is thatthe U.S. will in fact offer quite a bit of aid to gain an even morefavourable position when it comes to pillaging that country's vastresources. Why else is the U.S. presently trying to play such a vitalrole in that country's affairs. The French are very upset about whatthe US is doing there and the Francophone to Anglophone shift that seemsto be taking place in Central Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if Francealso increases their aid in French West Africa to hold on to whatinfluence it has. Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."I believe the new US policy initiative vis a vis aid to Africa, whichseems more commercial than anything else, is a testament do all this.We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on ourown and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slowpainful process of begining to set our own terms.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:34:39 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: France Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in AfricaMessage-ID: < 3381702F.A58CEA3F@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFrance Laments Mobutu's Fall, Blames US for Lost Clout in AfricaCopyright 1997 by Christian Science Monitor / Mon, 19 May 1997GLOBAL RIVALS?When Africa's third-largest nation changed hands over the weekend, itbecame the biggest event on the continentsince the end of white rule in South Africa.But for France and Zaire's French-speaking neighbors in Togo, CentralAfrican Republic, Congo, and Gabon -which had long backed deposed leader Mobutu Sese Seko - both eventssignal the same trend: the expansion ofAnglophone influence in Africa.For France, Francophone Africa was the key to its claim to a globalrole, and Mr. Mobutu was the key toFrancophone Africa. France backed him long after other supporters, suchas Belgium and the United States, hadstepped aside.The flamboyant, high-living dictator with a town house in Paris, a villaon the French Riviera, and a reported $4 billion in stolen governmentassets may have been an embarrassment. But to French diplomats, Mobutuwas theincontournable or unavoidable leader of the most populous Francophonecountry in the world, after France. Thefall of Mobutu opens the door to what French commentators are callingthe ``American conquest'' of blackAfrica, aided and abetted by South Africa.South Africa recognized rebel leader Laurent-Desire Kabila as presidenton Sunday.Ironically, France has few clear interests in the region. The number ofFrench citizens living in Zaire, a former Belgian colony, is a mere1,500 - trivial, compared with other Francophone countries such as IvoryCoast, with 22,000 French nationals. Mineral interests have beencontrolled by Belgian or South African firms.For France, the stake in Zaire and the rest of Francophone Africa iscultural and geopolitical. FrancophoneAfrica's decision to rally to Charles de Gaulle gave the Free Frenchleader credibility in the eyes of Britain and the US in World War II.Later, President De Gaulle's success in creating a community of newlyindependentFrench colonies bolstered claims for a global role for France.Most French commentators insist that the ``plot'' to overthrow Mobutuwas hatched in Washington. They saythat the US financed the eight-month rebel blitzkrieg across Zaire inexchange for access to key mining, oil, and telecommunicationscontracts, and enlisted South Africa to manage diplomatic fallout.The stream of American businessmen into Zaire in the past few months isreported as confirmation of such aconspiracy.In addition, recent visits to Africa of Hillary Rodham Clinton andformer Secretary of State Warren Christopher, as well as pending USlegislation to increase investment in Africa, the African Growth andOpportunity Act, are seen as elements of a broad US plan to takeFrance's place in the heart of Africa.``The Americans backed Kabila, but they're going to be disappointed withthe results. The US doesn't realizehow complicated it is in Africa.... I'm not sure they will like whatthey find,'' says conservative deputy YvesMarchand, who drafted a 1996 study for Prime Minister Alain Juppe ofFrench policy in Africa.``There is no doubt that South Africa is acting under the exclusivecontrol of the United States. Whatever itclaims, the US is in a battle for the conquest of the black continent,and needs a strong diplomatic arm. SouthAfrica needs American aid to put its economic program in place. The dealis clear,'' commented the RomanCatholic daily Le Croix.In November 1996, the US opposed French calls for an international forceto help refugees fleeing the rebeladvance. But this month, the French ambassador sat on the sidelines asSouth African and Americanrepresentatives tried to negotiate the terms of a transition of powerfrom Mobutu to Mr. Kabila.South African President Nelson Mandela figured prominently in thenegotiations, and South Africa is the onlynation to date that has recognized the Democratic Republic of Congo,Kabila's new name for Zaire.A negotiated settlement was not found, but when rebels entered Kinshasa,the capital, they found little resistance, especially after Mobutu andhis entourage fled. Instead, the rebels were greeted with shouts andcheers as residents welcomed them in.French diplomats, who had warned of a ``bloodbath'' if rebels enteredthe capital without negotiations, issued a terse statement last weekendcalling for elections ``in the shortest possible time.''BUT as in the fall of major dictators, the disgraced exit from thecapital is only the beginning of revelations and recriminations thatcould go on for decades. On Saturday, Switzerland announced it wasimpounding all ofMobutu's assets at the request of representatives of Kabila. France saysit has yet to receive a similar request.The Mobutu fallout could also help strengthen bids to curb corruptionworldwide. When leaders from theOrganization of Economic Cooperation and Development meet in Paris nextweek to firm up antibriberyresolutions, Mobutu's ``kleptocracy'' will be at the center of thedebate as a cautionary tale.Between 1970 and 1994, Zaire received some $9 billion in loans orgrants, nearly half of which is widelyassumed to have been siphoned into Mobutu's accounts.``We are hoping to find a new government that will be extremelyanticorruption, so we will try to get a foot in the door as quickly aspossible. Whether we will succeed is too early to see. Combating aculture of corruption in Zaire will be a major, major effort,'' saysPeter Eigen, chairman of the Berlin-based Transparency International, ananticorruption lobby group.------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 09:49:44 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9705200934.A4749-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 20 May 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."> We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our> own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow> painful process of begining to set our own terms.I think that many Africans are coming to the realisation that goodleadership is critical to the development of their countries, if not already.As for "sramble for Africa", I think this is already being done in amore subtle way with the help of our leaders, of course.So here are some questions. What do people think are the neccessarypre-requisites for one to be a president??Also, how would African countries first go about easing or ceasing theirdependence on the West?? Should the individual countries try doingthings on their own first, then come together, hence things areinternalised and making people more dependent on the continent ratherthan outside?? What about free trade within the continent or is that nota good idea??Basically, HOW would we go about being more independent?------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:11:29 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and KeybMessage-ID: <19970520151323.AAB39032@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 14-May-97 ***Title: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradition to Screens and Keyboardsby Gumisai MutumeADDIS ABABA, (IPS) May 14 -- Africa is striving towards fullmembership of the Global Information Society (GIS), but expertsare debating whether the world's poorest continent is ready forthe information explosion.The continent's determination to harness information fordevelopment was underscored at a May 5 to 8 meeting here, whereAfrican economic planning ministers reiterated their commitment to theAfrica Information Society Initiative (AISI).Adopted last May at another U.N. Economic Commission for Africa(ECA) conference of economic planning ministers, the AISI isintended to put the continent on course to build an informationand communication infrastructure, and will be incorporated in thenational development priorities of member countries.According to the AISI's vision, by the year 2010, every man,woman, child, village, government office and business will be able toaccess information through computers and telecommunications.This vision may soon be a reality for, whereas in 1994 onlyabout four countries had full internet access, the end of the yearwill see all but four or five African countries hooked up, expertssay.Despite this progress, the director of the ECA's informationservices division, Dr Karim Bounemra notes: ''Now that our vision iscrystal clear and that it matters for our countries to get onto theinformation highway, a number of pertinent questions need to be askedin order to reach that goal.''A major setback to the AISI is the lack of an African computerculture, as very few countries have a serious strategy for thedevelopment of informatics, that is, the application ofinformation processing to solve problems.Recent research by Canada's International Development ResearchCentre (IDRC) found no systematic national informatics policies in 10African countries, among them Ethiopia, Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania andZimbabwe. Where such strategies existed, they were often found to becounter-productive, as when computer imports are banned, because theycontributed to unemployment.In many countries across Africa, governments continue to imposestiff import barriers on computers and software, prompting fearsthat the information superhighway may prove to be a mirage on thecontinent.Rapid changes in technology, tight budgets, globalisation, andcut-throat competition have forced governments to wake up from theslumber of telecommunication monopolies, but much remains undone onthe continent.For example, none of the countries studied had atelecommunications sector capable of supporting a moderninformation and communication service. Africa has 12 percent ofthe world's population yet it has only two percent of itstelephone lines -- fewer than those in New York.Bounemra wonders whether Africa can carry forward the programmewith the kind of telephone lines in place, and how to make thetechnology appropriate to African cultures.''Are our societies ready to grasp them, to go from oraltradition to screens and keyboards. Will we give them time to betrained?'' asks Bounemra.Ernest Wilson III of the Global Information InfrastructureCommission, says the problems are partly the result of poortechnical and financial management, and other inefficiencies intelephone companies, and the policies and politicians thatconstrain them.Between 1983 and 1992, the 6.8 annual growth in networks on thecontinent has lagged behind the 10 percent achieved by otherdeveloping regions.''Conditions are similar with regard to computers, software,publishing, the internet and other elements of the informationrevolution,'' says Wilson.However, the choices confronting African governments aretricky. For instance, should Ethiopia spend 200,000 U.S. dollarson computers or on cotton swabs badly needed in hospitals andclinics? And how should it deal with a serious gender imbalance in thetraining of informatics experts?''At the moment there is almost a complete absence of trainingof women,'' says Christine Kisiedu, a Ghanaian academician. Shesites a recent workshop she attended where out of 40 people onlyone was a woman.According to Wilson, the answer is to develop a strategy whichpermits over-burdened and under-informed senior officials to makerational trade-offs.Rapid changes ongoing in Africa are underscored by theinteresting developments afoot regarding issues such as broadcastcontent, station ownership, improved access to radio and televisioncontrol, in one of the most important sectors of the continent'snational information infrastructure.Also starkly present, is the perception that Africa is not incharge of its own development, which is voiced by Ashiek Manie,head of the information society and development division of SouthAfrica's telecommunications company Telkom.''There is a danger that we will be dumped with technology thatwe do not have the capacity to use,'' notes Manie. ''Are ourpeople, our ministers and our budgets ready?''We should not empower ourselves simply to get on board atrain that belongs to the G7 (Group of Seven) countries which wedo not have the capacity to guide to our advantage. We must planand define our own destiny,'' Manie continues.To be prepared for the GIS, Africa needs many of the samechanges required to solve other economic and political problems,such as greater institutional efficiency and transparency, andtraining and regulatory reforms to counter underdevelopment ininformation.Under the AISI initiative, challenges include how to approachthe language/literacy problem, content development -- especiallywith the vast amount of information generated for and about thecontinent in western countries and the impact of new technologies ongender.''Some of the challenges involve getting rural people to definetheir own needs and disseminate their own information,'' saysNancy Hafkin, AISI focal point and an employee of Padis, aninformation service based in Addis Ababa which links Africaninstitutions.''We need to get the internet beyond the urban areas, beyondthe lap-top executive into primary and secondary schools. Humanresource development must start in the schools,'' adds Hafkin.''Part of the strategy should also be reversing the brain drain.Thousands of Africans in this field are working in Dallas,Washington and London, with the very skills Africa desperatelyrequires.'' (end/ips/gm/jm/pm97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-TELEMATICS/---------------------------------- Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:37:49

Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:29:00 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970520153054.AAC8516@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Noah Jatta, Michael Gomez and Omar Sowe, have all been recently

added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your

contributions. Please send your introductions to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 12:07:33 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:11:29 +0200

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.

>

> *** 14-May-97 ***

>

> Title: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradition to Screens and Keyboards

>

> by Gumisai Mutume

>

> ADDIS ABABA, (IPS) May 14 -- Africa is striving towards full

> membership of the Global Information Society (GIS), but experts

> are debating whether the world's poorest continent is ready for

> the information explosion.

>

> The continent's determination to harness information for

> development was underscored at a May 5 to 8 meeting here, where

> African economic planning ministers reiterated their commitment to the

> Africa Information Society Initiative (AISI).

>

> Adopted last May at another U.N. Economic Commission for Africa

> (ECA) conference of economic planning ministers, the AISI is

> intended to put the continent on course to build an information

> and communication infrastructure, and will be incorporated in the

> national development priorities of member countries.

>

> According to the AISI's vision, by the year 2010, every man,

> woman, child, village, government office and business will be able to

> access information through computers and telecommunications.

>

> This vision may soon be a reality for, whereas in 1994 only

> about four countries had full internet access, the end of the year

> will see all but four or five African countries hooked up, experts

> say.

>

> Despite this progress, the director of the ECA's information

> services division, Dr Karim Bounemra notes: ''Now that our vision is

> crystal clear and that it matters for our countries to get onto the

> information highway, a number of pertinent questions need to be asked

> in order to reach that goal.''

>







>

> Origin: Harare/AFRICA-TELEMATICS/

> ----

>

>

>

I think, in a nutshell Dr Bounemra and his team should let the Planning Ministers know that the AISI's vision is one of wishful thinking and they should stop waisting time and money on dreams that we can never be realize.



It is one thing we become part of the global communication network but the Vision 2010 shows how uninformed or unrealistic some of these decisions are made.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 09:37:34 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain







>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

> id CAA20690; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:40 -0700

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

> id CAA41178 for <

-0700

>Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.250.46.50])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

> id CAA25799 for <

>Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust3.Max37.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET

[153.35.18.3])

> by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id CAA16774

> for <

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:20:33 -0400

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Aid to Africa

>References: <

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

>X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.0b4 [en] (Win95; I)

>X-Priority: 3 (Normal)

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>The points made about the American aid situation in Africa are

>interesting.

>

>>From what I know, USAID started cutting their field offices in Africa

>significantly in 1993. At that time the Gambia office just escaped from

>being closed but I learned that just shortly after, the fate of the

>Banjul office was almost sealed. Ironically, I have also heard that the

>coup actually set back the closing date for that office. Had the coup

>not taken place, it might have closed earlier. (It closed last year.)

>

>Also, a law was passed in Congress that made it impossible for the U.S.

>Government to give direct aid to democratically elected governments that

>were overthrown by military forces. Unfortunately for us, that law was

>passed just weeks before the coup and ironically a few Africans,

>including Gambians, were somewhat instrumental in the passing of that

>law (by testifying in Congressional hearings) in the spirit of

>preventing the U.S. from aiding the Mobutus of the world. Little did

>(or could) they, the Gambians, know how that law would effect U.S. aid

>to their own country later on.

>

>While I don't entirely subscribe to the anti west -we will fend for

>ourselves without being dictated to- policy

>( a la Jammeh), I do believe that Africa must try, with great sacrifice,

>to ease ourselves from our dependency to Western or non African aid.

>History has shown that while some of it is genuine, the bulk of this aid

>is mostly a foreign policy tool and while it helps sustain us, it does

>not really help significantly towards development.

>

>Look at Zaire, sorry...The Democratic Republic of Congo. My bet is that

>the U.S. will in fact offer quite a bit of aid to gain an even more

>favourable position when it comes to pillaging that country's vast

>resources. Why else is the U.S. presently trying to play such a vital

>role in that country's affairs. The French are very upset about what

>the US is doing there and the Francophone to Anglophone shift that seems

>to be taking place in Central Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if France

>also increases their aid in French West Africa to hold on to what

>influence it has. Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."

>

INDEED THIS QUEST FOR A NEW SCRAMBLE FOR AFRICA HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR A WHILE

NOW.I WILL DATE IT BACK TO THE EARLIER DAYS OF ECOWAS.THE USA AND FRANCE IN

PARTICULAR,WERE SOMEWHAT COMPETING WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING SUPPORT TO

ECOWAS.FRANCE WANTED A GREATER DOMINATION BY A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY, PRECISELY

IVORY COAST.EVERY POSSIBLE STEP WAS TAKEN BY THE FRANCOPHONE COUNTRIES TO BRING

INTO THE MIDST OF ECOWAS A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY THAT WOULD COUNTER WHAT SEEMED TO

BE A DOMINATION OF ECOWAS BY NIGERIA.IN THE INITIAL STAGES OF THE FORMATION OF

ECOWAS, THE IDEA WAS NOT WELCOMED BY THE USA BECAUSE THY WANTED THEIR LITTLE

GIRL AT THE TIME,ZAIRE TO BE PART OF IT.FORTUNATELY OR UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO HER

GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION, SHE WAS UNABLE TO.

SENEGAL AND IVORY COAST WERE NOT CO-OPERATIVE, IF I COULD VIVIDLY REMEMBER FOR

EXAMPLE WHEN JAWARA WAS THE CHAIRMAN OF ECOWAS.ON ONE OCCASSION I UNDERSTAND,

THE THEN IVORIAN PRESIDENT,BOIGNY REFUSED TO MEET JAWARA WHEN HE WAS IN IVORY

COAST TO DISCUSS MATTERS RELATING TO ECOMOG.

I THINK THAT AFRICAN STATES SHOULD NOT ALLOW TO BE DRAWN IN WHAT SEEMS TO BE A

NEW SCRAMBLE AND PARTITION OF AFRICAN STATES.INSTEAD ALL STATES SHOULD BE MORE

CO-OPERATIVE TO REGIONAL ORGANISATIONS SUCH AS ECOWAS AND THE OAU AND REALISE

THAT THE WEST OR USA WILL NEVER GIVE AID EITHER WITHOUT STRINGS ATTACHED TO IT

OR A HIDDEN AGENDA BEHIND IT.

>I believe the new US policy initiative vis a vis aid to Africa, which

>seems more commercial than anything else, is a testament do all this.

>We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our

>own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow

>painful process of begining to set our own terms.

>

>Peace.

>

>Lat







---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 18:49:01 +0100

From: Bahary <

To:

Subject: Re: Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Welcome Blaha



I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L. Say hello to the others.



Regards



Bahary Dukuray



Oslo

























Tor Blaha wrote:

>

> I am a new memer, and coming from Norway.

> I have some friends in Gambia and like the country.

> Look at my site:

> Tor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 18:53:32 +0200

From: Darkstar <

To:

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latir-Downes Thomas has it right - unfortunately USAID can provide AID

to dictators as long as we were supplying aid to these regimes before

the law....with The Gambia, USAID had to apply the law indeed that

terminates aid to any democratic government that has been overthrown by

military decree or coup.



For those who are interetsted, I was the last federal employee of USAID

out of The Gambia and I was the Acting USAID Representative (ie. in

charge)of the Gambia office when it closed. I had to fire many of my

close Gambian collegues and friends - and that wasn't easy. Many

persons, including myself fought hard to keep the USAID/The Gambia

Mission open but to no avail.



The closing of USAID was made easier due to the coup - and a good excuse

to close and save money and please the republican congress that wants to

kill development assistance (as you can assume I am a

democrat!!)........I tried but lost the battle......the US Embassy

strongly supported KEEPING the USAID office open.



I predict that the US may assist The Gambia in various activities in the

future - but I do not think there will ever be a USAID office in Banjul.

Many smaller USAID offices in Africa and the world will close due to

budget problems. USAID is already in the mode of supporting countries

from larger regional centers, I don't agree with that because our

strength was always at the field and local level.....anyway thats all

for now.....GC in Windhoek.......







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 17:39:06 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Wolof proverbs

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial

calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or wisdom teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry about its availability made me realize that I had not announced it on the net. The calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.



This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I felt that it was important for those involved in researching our cultural and historical legacy to also find creative ways of popularizing them. These profound sayings, are a testament to the continuous quest for perfection our illustrious ancestors were engaged in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical and spiritual planes.



In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too far from the TRUTH.



The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you can contact me. My address:



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 01:00:28 +0100

From: Bahary <

To:

Subject: News

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Helloeveryone.



ZAIRE'S new government yesterday pledged an end to the ways

of the ex-dictator Mobutu Sese Seko but would not commit itself

to elections.





Regards

Dukuray



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:29:00 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970520153054.AAC8516@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Noah Jatta, Michael Gomez and Omar Sowe, have all been recentlyadded to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to yourcontributions. Please send your introductions to:RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 12:07:33 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and KeybMessage-ID: < 199705201607.MAA07813@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue May 20 10:14:19 1997> Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:11:29 +0200> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradittion to Screens and Keyb> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.> *** 14-May-97 ***> Title: AFRICA-TELEMATICS: From Oral Tradition to Screens and Keyboards> by Gumisai Mutume> ADDIS ABABA, (IPS) May 14 -- Africa is striving towards full> membership of the Global Information Society (GIS), but experts> are debating whether the world's poorest continent is ready for> the information explosion.> The continent's determination to harness information for> development was underscored at a May 5 to 8 meeting here, where> African economic planning ministers reiterated their commitment to the> Africa Information Society Initiative (AISI).> Adopted last May at another U.N. Economic Commission for Africa> (ECA) conference of economic planning ministers, the AISI is> intended to put the continent on course to build an information> and communication infrastructure, and will be incorporated in the> national development priorities of member countries.> According to the AISI's vision, by the year 2010, every man,> woman, child, village, government office and business will be able to> access information through computers and telecommunications.> This vision may soon be a reality for, whereas in 1994 only> about four countries had full internet access, the end of the year> will see all but four or five African countries hooked up, experts> say.> Despite this progress, the director of the ECA's information> services division, Dr Karim Bounemra notes: ''Now that our vision is> crystal clear and that it matters for our countries to get onto the> information highway, a number of pertinent questions need to be asked> in order to reach that goal.''> Origin: Harare/AFRICA-TELEMATICS/> ----I think, in a nutshell Dr Bounemra and his team should let the Planning Ministers know that the AISI's vision is one of wishful thinking and they should stop waisting time and money on dreams that we can never be realize.It is one thing we become part of the global communication network but the Vision 2010 shows how uninformed or unrealistic some of these decisions are made.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 09:37:34 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: latir@earthlink.net, Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 199705201637.JAA09805@f27.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Tue May 20 02:25:46 1997>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP> id CAA20690; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:40 -0700>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP> id CAA41178 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:29-0700>Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net[204.250.46.50])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP> id CAA25799 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:28 -0700>Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust3.Max37.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET[153.35.18.3])> by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id CAA16774> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 20 May 1997 02:17:22 -0700 (PDT)>Message-Id: < 33816CE1.E7089E51@earthlink.net >Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 05:20:33 -0400>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Aid to Africa>References: < 970519234708_404590840@emout11.mail.aol.com >MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit>X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.0b4 [en] (Win95; I)>X-Priority: 3 (Normal)>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>The points made about the American aid situation in Africa are>interesting.>>From what I know, USAID started cutting their field offices in Africa>significantly in 1993. At that time the Gambia office just escaped from>being closed but I learned that just shortly after, the fate of the>Banjul office was almost sealed. Ironically, I have also heard that the>coup actually set back the closing date for that office. Had the coup>not taken place, it might have closed earlier. (It closed last year.)>Also, a law was passed in Congress that made it impossible for the U.S.>Government to give direct aid to democratically elected governments that>were overthrown by military forces. Unfortunately for us, that law was>passed just weeks before the coup and ironically a few Africans,>including Gambians, were somewhat instrumental in the passing of that>law (by testifying in Congressional hearings) in the spirit of>preventing the U.S. from aiding the Mobutus of the world. Little did>(or could) they, the Gambians, know how that law would effect U.S. aid>to their own country later on.>While I don't entirely subscribe to the anti west -we will fend for>ourselves without being dictated to- policy>( a la Jammeh), I do believe that Africa must try, with great sacrifice,>to ease ourselves from our dependency to Western or non African aid.>History has shown that while some of it is genuine, the bulk of this aid>is mostly a foreign policy tool and while it helps sustain us, it does>not really help significantly towards development.>Look at Zaire, sorry...The Democratic Republic of Congo. My bet is that>the U.S. will in fact offer quite a bit of aid to gain an even more>favourable position when it comes to pillaging that country's vast>resources. Why else is the U.S. presently trying to play such a vital>role in that country's affairs. The French are very upset about what>the US is doing there and the Francophone to Anglophone shift that seems>to be taking place in Central Africa. I wouldn't be surprised if France>also increases their aid in French West Africa to hold on to what>influence it has. Let's hope this is not a new "Scramble for Africa."INDEED THIS QUEST FOR A NEW SCRAMBLE FOR AFRICA HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR A WHILENOW.I WILL DATE IT BACK TO THE EARLIER DAYS OF ECOWAS.THE USA AND FRANCE INPARTICULAR,WERE SOMEWHAT COMPETING WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING SUPPORT TOECOWAS.FRANCE WANTED A GREATER DOMINATION BY A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY, PRECISELYIVORY COAST.EVERY POSSIBLE STEP WAS TAKEN BY THE FRANCOPHONE COUNTRIES TO BRINGINTO THE MIDST OF ECOWAS A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY THAT WOULD COUNTER WHAT SEEMED TOBE A DOMINATION OF ECOWAS BY NIGERIA.IN THE INITIAL STAGES OF THE FORMATION OFECOWAS, THE IDEA WAS NOT WELCOMED BY THE USA BECAUSE THY WANTED THEIR LITTLEGIRL AT THE TIME,ZAIRE TO BE PART OF IT.FORTUNATELY OR UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO HERGEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION, SHE WAS UNABLE TO.SENEGAL AND IVORY COAST WERE NOT CO-OPERATIVE, IF I COULD VIVIDLY REMEMBER FOREXAMPLE WHEN JAWARA WAS THE CHAIRMAN OF ECOWAS.ON ONE OCCASSION I UNDERSTAND,THE THEN IVORIAN PRESIDENT,BOIGNY REFUSED TO MEET JAWARA WHEN HE WAS IN IVORYCOAST TO DISCUSS MATTERS RELATING TO ECOMOG.I THINK THAT AFRICAN STATES SHOULD NOT ALLOW TO BE DRAWN IN WHAT SEEMS TO BE ANEW SCRAMBLE AND PARTITION OF AFRICAN STATES.INSTEAD ALL STATES SHOULD BE MORECO-OPERATIVE TO REGIONAL ORGANISATIONS SUCH AS ECOWAS AND THE OAU AND REALISETHAT THE WEST OR USA WILL NEVER GIVE AID EITHER WITHOUT STRINGS ATTACHED TO ITOR A HIDDEN AGENDA BEHIND IT.>I believe the new US policy initiative vis a vis aid to Africa, which>seems more commercial than anything else, is a testament do all this.>We need to come to the realisation that we can only truly develop on our>own and this can only be done with proper leadership and by the slow>painful process of begining to set our own terms.>Peace.>Lat---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 18:49:01 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NorwayMessage-ID: < 3381E40B.35C0@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWelcome BlahaI am glad you are now a member of Gambia L. Say hello to the others.RegardsBahary DukurayOsloTor Blaha wrote:> I am a new memer, and coming from Norway.> I have some friends in Gambia and like the country.> Look at my site: http://home.sol.no/blaha/ > Tor------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 18:53:32 +0200From: Darkstar < darkstar@is.com.na To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 3381D70B.31B3@is.com.na MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatir-Downes Thomas has it right - unfortunately USAID can provide AIDto dictators as long as we were supplying aid to these regimes beforethe law....with The Gambia, USAID had to apply the law indeed thatterminates aid to any democratic government that has been overthrown bymilitary decree or coup.For those who are interetsted, I was the last federal employee of USAIDout of The Gambia and I was the Acting USAID Representative (ie. incharge)of the Gambia office when it closed. I had to fire many of myclose Gambian collegues and friends - and that wasn't easy. Manypersons, including myself fought hard to keep the USAID/The GambiaMission open but to no avail.The closing of USAID was made easier due to the coup - and a good excuseto close and save money and please the republican congress that wants tokill development assistance (as you can assume I am ademocrat!!)........I tried but lost the battle......the US Embassystrongly supported KEEPING the USAID office open.I predict that the US may assist The Gambia in various activities in thefuture - but I do not think there will ever be a USAID office in Banjul.Many smaller USAID offices in Africa and the world will close due tobudget problems. USAID is already in the mode of supporting countriesfrom larger regional centers, I don't agree with that because ourstrength was always at the field and local level.....anyway thats allfor now.....GC in Windhoek.......------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 17:39:06 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Wolof proverbsMessage-ID: < 199705202139.RAA00317@elephant.spelman.edu Greetings:I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbialcalendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or wisdom teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry about its availability made me realize that I had not announced it on the net. The calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I felt that it was important for those involved in researching our cultural and historical legacy to also find creative ways of popularizing them. These profound sayings, are a testament to the continuous quest for perfection our illustrious ancestors were engaged in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical and spiritual planes.In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too far from the TRUTH.The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you can contact me. My address: gndow@spelman.edu Tel. (404) 633-9600LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 01:00:28 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NewsMessage-ID: < 33823AE1.2D5A@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHelloeveryone.ZAIRE'S new government yesterday pledged an end to the waysof the ex-dictator Mobutu Sese Seko but would not commit itselfto elections.RegardsDukuray------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:43:03

Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:14:39 -0700 (PDT)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To:

Subject: NBA Live (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-ascii





This is way cool!

For all those basketball fans out there!

Someone obviously has a lifetime of time on their hands!!

Get the picture centered, and then hold down the space bar.













> ___|_____

> /________ /| > | | | > | | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ___________O_______O________________||_ > ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/ > ||/ / \ o / \ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ___________O_______O________________||_ > ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/ > ||/ / > o < \ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | . . . | | > | | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_ > ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/ > ||/ > o < || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | / | \ | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_ > ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/ > ||/ / \ o / \ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | N B A | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_ > ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/ > ||/ / > o < \ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | N B A | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O_____O_________________||_ > ||| / /|\ o /|\ ||/ > ||/ / > < \ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | NBA | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O__o__O_________________||_ > ||| / /|\ /|\ ||/ > ||/ / > < \ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | NBA | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| o\O || > ||| ____________O____|\_________________||_ > ||| / /| < \ ||/ > ||/ / > || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | ::: | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O/_o\O__________________||_ > ||| / /| |\ ||/ > ||/ / > < || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | NBA | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O/___O__________________||_ > ||| / /| o|\ ||/ > ||/ / > /< || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | ||| | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O/__O___________________||_ > ||| / /| /|\ ||/ > ||/ / > o<. || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | ||| | | > | | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| || > ||| ____________O__O____________________||_ > ||| / /| o|\ ||/ > ||/ / > < || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| O || > ||| _____________O|\____________________||_ > ||| / /|<\ ||/ > ||/ > || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > |@@@@@@@@@|@| > |@@@@@@@@@|@| > |@@@@@@@@@|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| O || > ||| ____________o|O_____________________||_ > ||| / </|\ ||/ > ||/ / > || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | N | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| O || > ||| ___________/|\_O____________________||_ > ||| / o< /|\ ||/ > ||/ >\ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > |@@@@@@@@@|@| > |@@@@@@@@@|@| > |@@@@@@@@@|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| O || > ||| __________o|\___O___________________||_ > ||| / < \ /|\ ||/ > ||/ .>\ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > | | | > | B | | > |_________|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| O || > ||| _________/|\_____O__________________||_ > ||| / o< /|\ ||/ > ||/ :.>\ || > /_______________________________________/ > > > > > ___|_____ > /________ /| > |@@@@@@@@@|@| > |@@@@@@@@@|@| > |@@@@@@@@@|/ > / | / | > /| -| _| \\| > // |/ | / \> ||| O || > ||| ________o|\______O"_________________||_ > ||| / < \ /|\ ||/ > ||/ :< \ || > /_______________________________________/ > Date: Tue, 20 May 1997 16:14:39 -0700 (PDT)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NBA Live (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970520161355.28432B-100000@homer04.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-asciiThis is way cool!For all those basketball fans out there!Someone obviously has a lifetime of time on their hands!!Get the picture centered, and then hold down the space bar.> ___|_____ Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:46:29 TRUNCATED graphics





Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 08:47:08 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



At 09:37 20.05.97 PDT, Ebrima Drameh wrote:



<<INDEED THIS QUEST FOR A NEW SCRAMBLE FOR AFRICA HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR A=

WHILE=20

NOW.I WILL DATE IT BACK TO THE EARLIER DAYS OF ECOWAS.THE USA AND FRANCE IN=

=20

PARTICULAR,WERE SOMEWHAT COMPETING WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING SUPPORT TO=20

ECOWAS.FRANCE WANTED A GREATER DOMINATION BY A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY,=

PRECISELY=20

IVORY COAST.EVERY POSSIBLE STEP WAS TAKEN BY THE FRANCOPHONE COUNTRIES TO=

BRING=20

INTO THE MIDST OF ECOWAS A FRANCOPHONE COUNTRY THAT WOULD COUNTER WHAT

SEEMED TO BE A DOMINATION OF ECOWAS BY NIGERIA.IN THE INITIAL STAGES OF THE

FORMATION OF ECOWAS, THE IDEA WAS NOT WELCOMED BY THE USA BECAUSE THY WANTED

THEIR LITTLE=20

GIRL AT THE TIME,ZAIRE TO BE PART OF IT.FORTUNATELY OR UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO=

HER=20

GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION, SHE WAS UNABLE TO.SENEGAL AND IVORY COAST WERE NOT

CO-OPERATIVE, IF I COULD VIVIDLY REMEMBER FOR EXAMPLE WHEN JAWARA WAS THE

CHAIRMAN OF ECOWAS.ON ONE OCCASSION I UNDERSTAND, THE THEN IVORIAN

PRESIDENT, BOIGNY REFUSED TO MEET JAWARA WHEN HE WAS IN IVORY COAST TO

DISCUSS MATTERS RELATING TO ECOMOG. I THINK THAT AFRICAN STATES SHOULD NOT

ALLOW TO BE DRAWN IN WHAT SEEMS TO BE A NEW SCRAMBLE AND PARTITION OF

AFRICAN STATES.INSTEAD ALL STATES SHOULD BE MORE CO-OPERATIVE TO REGIONAL

ORGANISATIONS SUCH AS ECOWAS AND THE OAU AND REALISE THAT THE WEST OR USA

WILL NEVER GIVE AID EITHER WITHOUT STRINGS ATTACHED TO IT OR A HIDDEN AGENDA

BEHIND IT.>>

----------------------------------



This is what worried me when I forwarded the following piece sometime ago:



At 10:45 22.04.97 +0200, I wrote:



HI G-LERS! THIS MIGHT BE OF INTEREST TO SOME OF YOU. MY QUESTION IS, WHAT

IMPLICATION DOES THIS HAVE ON THE STRENGTH OF ECOWAS....IS THIS NOT YET A

MORE VULNERABLE POSITION, AUTONOMY WISE, OF THIS CRUCIAL ORGANIZATION OF OUR

REGION?????? WHAT DO YOU THINK??



REGARDS,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





>FORWARD:

>

>Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone

>-------------------------------------------

>April 18, 1997=20

>by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent=20

>

>COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member=

of

>the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of

>Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on

>Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.=20

>

>The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau

>delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling

>France to extend its

>monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to

>Bissau.=20

>

>As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the=

official

>currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of=

the

>meeting.=20

>

>The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles

>Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved=

"a

>heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion

>CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .=20

>

>Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which

>already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,

>Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal

>and Togo.=20

>

>In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French

>franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect=

the

>exchange

>rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France

>and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".=20

>

>The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community)=

used

>by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100=

CFA

>for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent=

at

>a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.=20

>

>Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA =3D 1FF.=20

>

>The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a

>world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will=

be

>determined".=20

>

>According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone

>expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in

>the UEMOA

>countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member

>States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).=20

>

>In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called

>for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in=

order

>to maintain high

>growth on a long-term basis.=20

>

>According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,

>particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at

>"fostering a more

>stable macro-economic environment".=20

>

>Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of=

budgetary

>and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional=

framework as

>well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters=

concerning

>the formulation of economic policies".=20

>

>The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,

>improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.=

=20

>

>---------------------------------------------------------------------------=

----



>Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News=

Online.

>All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other=

location,

>published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from

>Africa News Service.=20





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 11:45:37 +0100 (BST)

From: OMAR SOWE <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91.970521112512.7305A-100000@leofric>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN



Re: information from Mr. M. Camara



As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could

arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a

progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of

dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as

far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all

Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad

should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our

home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA

GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".



Let me now introduce myself:



My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in

Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been

in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the

Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national

development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when

they achieve their goal.



Bye for now

Omar







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 13:01:48 +-300

From: National Computer Centre <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Wolof proverbs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20"





------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



LatJOR!

I WOULD BE VERY INTERESTED IN THAT;AND KEEP UP THE GOOD AND HARDWORK =

DOWN THERE.THANKS FOR THE INITIATIVE!



REGARDS BASSSS!

----------

From: Gabriel Ndow[SMTP:

Sent: 14/aINa/1418 12:39 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Wolof proverbs



Greetings:



I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial

calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or =

wisdom teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry =

about its availability made me realize that I had not announced it on =

the net. The calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.=20



This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I =

felt that it was important for those involved in researching our =

cultural and historical legacy to also find creative ways of =

popularizing them. These profound sayings, are a testament to the =

continuous quest for perfection our illustrious ancestors were engaged =

in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical and spiritual planes.



In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too =

far from the TRUTH.



The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you =

can contact me. My address:



LatJor







------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20

Content-Type: application/ms-tnef

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IjcKAQaQCAAEAAAAAAABAAEAAQeQBgAIAAAA6AQAAAAAAADsAAENgAQAAgAAAAIAAgABBJAG

ADgBAAABAAAADAAAAAMAADADAAAACwAPDgAAAAACAf8PAQAAAFEAAAAAAAAAgSsfpL6jEBmdbgDd

AQ9UAgAAAABnYW1iaWEtbEB1Lndhc2hpbmd0b24uZWR1AFNNVFAAZ2FtYmlhLWxAdS53YXNoaW5n

dG9uLmVkdQAAAAAeAAIwAQAAAAUAAABTTVRQAAAAAB4AAzABAAAAGgAAAGdhbWJpYS1sQHUud2Fz

aGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUAAAADABUMAQAAAAMA/g8GAAAAHgABMAEAAAAcAAAAJ2dhbWJpYS1sQHUud2Fz

aGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUnAAIBCzABAAAAHwAAAFNNVFA6R0FNQklBLUxAVS5XQVNISU5HVE9OLkVEVQAA

AwAAOQAAAAALAEA6AQAAAAIB9g8BAAAABAAAAAAAAAMZPQEIgAcAGAAAAElQTS5NaWNyb3NvZnQg

TWFpbC5Ob3RlADEIAQSAAQATAAAAUkU6IFdvbG9mIHByb3ZlcmJzAIsGAQWAAwAOAAAAvAcBAAgA

DQABADAAAgAMAQEggAMADgAAALwHAQAIAAwAOgAOAAIAIgEBCYABACEAAABDQzg5Q0VCRTdFNTlC

RDExQUI1QjQ0NDU1MzU0MDAwMAA0BwEDkAYAIAcAABIAAAALACMAAAAAAAMAJgAAAAAACwApAAAA

AAADADYAAAAAAEAAOQAAVwIddO2oAR4AcAABAAAAEwAAAFJFOiBXb2xvZiBwcm92ZXJicwAAAgFx

AAEAAAAWAAAAAajtdB0Cvs6JzVl+Eb2rW0RFU1QAAAAAHgAeDAEAAAAFAAAAU01UUAAAAAAeAB8M

AQAAABYAAABrb2xsczU2N0BxYXRhci5uZXQucWEAAAADAAYQT7LeVAMABxAdBAAAHgAIEAEAAABl

AAAATEFUSk9SSVdPVUxEQkVWRVJZSU5URVJFU1RFRElOVEhBVDtBTkRLRUVQVVBUSEVHT09EQU5E

SEFSRFdPUktET1dOVEhFUkVUSEFOS1NGT1JUSEVJTklUSUFUSVZFUkVHQVJEUwAAAAACAQkQAQAA

AKgFAACkBQAAowkAAExaRnVC2UIK/wAKAQ8CFQKoBesCgwBQAvIJAgBjaArAc2V0MvUAACoC4WEH

gAYABsMCgGxNVBKHAfEyA0UCAHDAcnExMCBDB0AEANR0bwXQVAKDMwLkBxPFAoM0AgBiaWQAoBEb

2DE3OA/PAgA1A8YYj7xmNhcGA+MXvxAZfQqAiwjPCdk7Hs8yNTUCgKcKgQ2xC2BuZxTAMxXgkQsD

bHRyCrFccR6wXwtUIpERcBXDC/JjAEAggExhdEpPUiEKiyMilRUQMTgwAtFpLfgxNDQN8CMBDNAn

AyM/AyRFDIIgSSBXT1UATEQgQkUgVkUkUlkpsE5UKoBFU4cq4CogKsAgVEhBFYAEQU4qIEtFRVAg

jlUsYCugKlBHT08qIBMr8iuwUkQp4FJLIFhET1crgirxLiuhTjpLBfBGJPAsoyrASVT6SSvASSpw

JRYKhimCMU8bMgYrAEctkQXwQkFTvzPBJRcx/zSxJ/sZojEbUNkUkG90BZAFQC03lwqHrzXvG1AM

MDcWRgNhOjifOzbLKXNHAaAIgQMgTmQQb3dbUxMQUDpnYm49oUBzcD1gA4Eu+QmAdV04PzlPN1IG

YAIwbzrfO+8poCcALwtFACBsnyPBIbQhABszQysnZRXg5CdjCzAnZABQRtJCLx026S8nACaARCAy

OjPOOUIGRN9F7mQ1P19Abzk3UlRvQf9DDzzxQU2SQi/wLUxPcFRoEnDXPRAG0AcwIABwZAfwPWD/

JMAJgCmwBBAKUBoRC3AVED8h0CSgFSFM/04PQXN1Yl5qN1FPf1CPKaBXHlFmyiA3EXYEkGJzMG0l

rLwzNiczJ/8MATcWRwnRcnRUcXM6MGwpwAPxaJYgFUEAcG4IYG5jEnDdFUF0UmEJwAhgcGGxJMD/

KbERgFqQWlBXYBURUmBTIN1S4HdaGgcxCoVjB0AJ8K5kCsED8GHAIAnwZ2NSLWDAcgBxU2FpAiBz

Lv8psAVABaAAgRUwBCBaMVywcjVaVyAoBbED8T2gbVVgwGUA0GhfMiloQG6vEnACEAXAahIgZaB5

aEJVYcJ5ahByZ3BZUuBTM1owJtBlJwQgC4BxdfxpcmugAaAIYAVAZfAEIO9i4FRBAaBUUXRroADA

DbDvbzAScB7QFQF6YXFidlMg/2EgBUBhBlMgZfBqoWGzasD+dGdwUlJlVwWgWpEEIGHCf18gEmE+

oAUQBHBq4ANhIMZKYUAScCc5NjeAVCH7a6B1oDdncDBsUlAEAG1APwQgCrFx4VpAUuALYHJncwSQ

Y9FyaymxElBmImHPeMBxsQOgcgVjdSKQCHD3B0BaUCGxZWdxauA9YAVAk2JjcdF3YW0xbXAecW8A

cAVAavJhwG8RsG1Bdv8G8FqQegMe0BGwCsBqM2hA/whwerhTAneBFUAFEGVReICaZXnAY2ugYNJs

cxVQfybQUxEFAGoQXyBi8XyweX9oM30QYyB4kXAAVHJhwW2/cqN+ATcRAhBhQFMgc2uQ/V8yLFLw

HtBjsTdAFTASUe99YWGVZ8FfIXUIYAQgbXD/huFq43SRe+A3YGcxf6MDEP8KQBUwdLGIYQBwYWCA

4gQg/ncEkBJweaiGUHIFBGB7Ed+GUBHAakBlUYZQcGpAHmB/gjCOAYEyUwI+kG2QZfB1/3smZ2Bf

jXITfgERcYowZjH/hFMHcoZQi4CCAQMgasBTkf9hwW2QYfBtgGWgYVJlcIjB/5LRimFrkRVAgkEK

wXUDYcL4VFJVK6CQLXLKi2GKIfwgYoaRboRlcGtwCHGEZGcWQCoRi4Bla2WBehJE7C5DZ3AFsXkI

YGVBA6Bfh+IA0AVAB4BncE1tsWReZH7xX2Bh8D5OIJ7iVKs9YGdwKCcgNGqQNiIQ/i11sCagMGwk

sgWwMGxbX/9cbyhGE/EkNAwSNxYKhR3xAgCnIAMAEBAAAAAAAwAREAAAAABAAAcwwK99nXPtqAFA

AAgwwK99nXPtqAEeAD0AAQAAAAUAAABSRTogAAAAACNJ



------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20--





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 14:32:47 +0100

From: Bahary <

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Welcome Omar,



I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L.And I wish you good luck.

Say hello to the others.



Regards



Bahary Dukuray



Oslo

















OMAR SOWE wrote:

>

> TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

>

> Re: information from Mr. M. Camara

>

> As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could

> arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a

> progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of

> dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as

> far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all

> Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad

> should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our

> home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA

> GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".

>

> Let me now introduce myself:

>

> My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in

> Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been

> in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the

> Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national

> development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when

> they achieve their goal.

>

> Bye for now

> Omar



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 16:44:55 +0200

From: Buba Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 11:45 21.05.97 +0100, you wrote:

>

>TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

>

>Re: information from Mr. M. Camara

>

>As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could

>arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a

>progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of

>dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as

>far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all

>Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad

>should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our

>home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA

>GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".

>

>Let me now introduce myself:

>

>My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in

>Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been

>in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the

>Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national

>development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when

>they achieve their goal.

>

>Bye for now

>Omar

>

>

>

>Hello Boy Sowe,



Welcome to the Bantaba and we're looking forward to your contributions.

I'm glad that you are making a good head way in your education and wish you

good luck. I would be delightful if we could regain contact by E mail. My

mailing address is written below.



Si Jama



Buba Njie



Gradute Student

Institute Of Economics

University Of Bergen

Norway



E mail addr:





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 16:53:22 +0200

From: Buba Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Wolof proverbs

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 17:39 20.05.97 -0400, you wrote:

>Greetings:

>

>I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial

>calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or wisdom

teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry about its

availability made me realize that I had not announced it on the net. The

calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.

>

>This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I felt

that it was important for those involved in researching our cultural and

historical legacy to also find creative ways of popularizing them. These

profound sayings, are a testament to the continuous quest for perfection our

illustrious ancestors were engaged in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical

and spiritual planes.

>

>In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too

far from the TRUTH.

>

>The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you can

contact me. My address:

>

>LatJor

>



Hei LatJor,



I am really interested in your publication of Wolof proverbs and would be

grateful if you inform me of it's availability to me in Norway. Keep up the

good work. Until then......



Si Jama



Buba Njie





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 21:41:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <



Latir,



Well put.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 22:32:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <



Ancha,



Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we

do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need

to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector

in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will

prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment

overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we

could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the

quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination, but

it can help to bring in well needed revenue. So long as we continue to let

people scramble for our raw materials,refine them and then resell them to us,

we won't get anywhere. Also, so long as we continue to have leaders that

manifest themselves as gullible, greedy individuals that those who scramble

for our raw materials know that all they have have to do is dangle a few

bucks under their noses and they are sold, the future is bleak. It is sad the

way African so called leaders are moved around like pawns in a game of chess.

What kind of people should we choose as our leaders? The kind of people who

will not lend themselves to this kind of manipulation, letting others hatch

out our destinies and then feeding us the plans like you spoon feed infants,

to achieve their own ends.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:19:52 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Temporally Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



Dear List managers,





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:23:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Temporally Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



Dear List Managers,





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:52:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



Dear List Managers,

I would like to be temporally unsubscribe from the list. I am not maintaining

my address since I graduated in May 10. I will let you all know anytime I

have access to another address. My former address was



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 23:03:37 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



You are unsubscribed as requested.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:52:09 -0400 (EDT)

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe

> X-To:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Dear List Managers,

> I would like to be temporally unsubscribe from the list. I am not maintaining

> my address since I graduated in May 10. I will let you all know anytime I

> have access to another address. My former address was

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 23:05:46 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <



cherno waka jagne has been added to the list as requested. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro to gambia-l.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 09:43:38 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> Ancha,

>

> Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we

> do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need

> to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector

> in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will

> prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment

> overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we

> could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the

> quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination, but

> it can help to bring in well needed revenue. So long as we continue to let

> people scramble for our raw materials,refine them and then resell them to us,

> we won't get anywhere. Also, so long as we continue to have leaders that

> manifest themselves as gullible, greedy individuals that those who scramble

> for our raw materials know that all they have have to do is dangle a few

> bucks under their noses and they are sold, the future is bleak. It is sad the

> way African so called leaders are moved around like pawns in a game of chess.

> What kind of people should we choose as our leaders? The kind of people who

> will not lend themselves to this kind of manipulation, letting others hatch

> out our destinies and then feeding us the plans like you spoon feed infants,

> to achieve their own ends.

>

> Jabou.

>

Jabou and Ancha,

Please allow me to put in my few bututs worth in this debate. I would

like to mention a few examples of private sector initiatives in the

area of trade between African countries that unfortunately received

little support from the governments.



The LOOMOS- These are regional markets within the concept of

free-trade zone. During the 1980s a number of these centers were

revived across West Africa. These became inportant centers of

trade between our peoples. These did not only made alot of goods readily

available to the common person but made it possible for our traders to

access larger markets. I have even met Gambians who carry goods to

Guinea Conakry. There were Senegalese who buy Sorghum or Millet from

the Gambia and sell them in MAli and Niger. Yes these were not

official lines of trade but in my opion much more beneficial to my

folks than the import in Taiwan rice resold to Guinea Bissau. What did

the governments do. At fisrt everthing was nice. Then over the years

the LOOMSOS became centers of illicit tax collection. They became

centers for our Bureaux des Eaux et Forets or Forestry Dept -Gambian

equivalent, Customs, Police (you name it) employees to do their job.

People were stopped and charged for selling things like BAobab,mats .

and brooms. Once I had my Bag of sugar confiscated by a Senegalese Gendarme

(nothing personal against him that poor- though I was mad).



What did the governments finally did to as the icing on the cake. The

border closure.



Another area is the trade in commodities like Peanuts by our farmers.

Since I was a child, it had never been the farmer's choice where he

sells his peanuts. In the 70s you lose your nuts and at time

livelihood for venturing to sell your nuts into Senegal (where the

price is right). On the other hand Senegalese will be starving while

their government bars traders to sell a few bags of rice.



What should they be doing intead? I believe that they the government

should stop deciding what is good for the people. I am sure my old

mother knows whats is good her long before I was born. Secondly, a

country's economy cannot grow from out-in. It grows as the individual

people's finances grow. The small farmer making ends meet and selling

his extras could only help the economy. Yes that may hurt how much

goes into the government's treasury but who cares? The poor farmer or

the guys who end up looting it? Finally they should spend the little

money they get to strengthen institutions and improve revenue

generation. That should not mean to play the Godfather role for the

citizens.



Another area is in livestock production and sale. You will be

surprised that farmers or herders are denied access to grazing in their

traditional grazing lands ( recently defined as another country). I

mean those in Nyamina are regularly denied entry into Cassamance to

graze during certain times of the year. The same could be true for

Senegalese herders in the Gambia. An what comes to my mind is when did

we have established Senegalese or Gambian grazing lands. Who is loosing

by interfering with the natural cycles, well defined and understood by

our farmers. Ofcourse the point here is that often those who make such

decisions do not know what they are doing for their beloved people.



Many people particularly in the agric extension in the Gambia would

agree with me that much of what is used by the Gambian farmer was not

directly learned from the government but learnt from neighbors (ie

other farmers).



I would end by refering to a dicussion I was once present at the

Management Development Institute (MDI) on managing projects and

organisations in 1989. A question was raised - what do we

reccommend to improve efficiency within the Government? Someone said

we should have Jawara and his Ministers attend that paricular course

on Project management. Well this is the 1990s. Perhaps the names have

changed but what do you guys think?



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 19:59:03 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII







On Wed, 21 May 1997





> Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we

> do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need

> to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector

> in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will

> prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment

> overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we

> could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the

> quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination,



You are absolutely right Jabou that we import a lot of stuff and that we

don't have much to export. And we do need to enhance both production and

quality of the little we do have as you mentioned. Which brings up a

question. Why don't we import from other African countries instead of

the West.........or is this what we do??? I also think that we need to

find ways of being self sufficient when it comes to feeding our people

first hence some economic improvements. And then try developing these

manufacturing plants.

For example, I believe that the amount of rainfall has been declining

slowly ( an understaement??), hence the production of peanuts etc. What

could end up being used are genetically engineered seeds, seeds that

can withstand low rainfall etc.

Or another option is to try and find effective ways of watering these

fields among other things to improve growth. we're lucky enough to be right

next to the ocean. Any engineers out there with suggestions???

Another thing as you mentioned is the craft at home. I know for a

fact that some tourist go to Africa, buy wood carvings etc, bring it

back here and either sell them at cut throat prices or mass produce them

first,

and then sell them at outrageous prices. AS you said, if they are

coordinated, we can prevent them from being cheated and bring in some

revenue. I guess organisation is the key, something we're not too well

known for. I think that an agreement among the African countries to

coordinate themselves and increase the prices of their crafts above a

certain amount, maybe using a dollar amount as standard so that everyone

gains something (or is this too much to ask?? ) could be a good

idea. Soooo, what do the business and economic members out there think???

( I have absolutely no background in these subjects!) Is this reasonable,

doable or the opposite?? Any suggestions????

Malanding also made a good point about not letting the government

always make all the rules and have the uppperhand all the time. From what

I last remembered about home, we're too docile. I'm not suggesting

violence. but just coming together and standing for our rights. For

example, in high school at one point, due to increases in fees ( I think)

some of the guys in St. Augustines suggested striking. Some of us in St

joseph's agreed

until we heard the ugly word "suspension" from the principle and never

supported our brother school ( which would have benefitted us all!!)

Those at Gambia high school also didn't

show up for the same reason I was told. I mean, if the whole school went

on strike, what??!! they'ld suspend everyone??? This is just an

example. I guess one needs support inorder to undertake such things as

striking against authorities, and I think

it's time we really supported others especially people like the farmers

who it

seems are really being taken advantage off ( from the few examples I

read from Malanding). If these LOOMOS were to be

re-opened how would we go about preventing the government etc from doing

what they did before??

Ancha.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 May 1997 10:38:23 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Test

Message-ID: <



Just a test...please disregard.



-Sal



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 00:14:10 +0100

From: Bahary <

To:

Subject: News

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Helloeveryone.



A SMALL PREDOMINANTLY BLACK UNIVERSITY IN THE MID-WESTERN

UNITED STATES WILL PLAY HOST TO DOZENS OF NIGERIAN SCHOLARS AND

OTHERS AS THEY DISCUSS THE FUTURE SHAPE OF NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY.

VOA'S NELSON BROWN HAS A PREVIEW OF A CONFERENCE ON NIGERIAN

FEDERALISM AT CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY IN OHIO.



TEXT: NIGERIANS LIVING ABROAD HAVE BEEN AMONG THE MOST VOCAL

CRITICS OF WHAT IS SEEN AS THE SLOW PACE OF DEMOCRATIC REFORM IN

NIGERIA. A RECENT ROUND OF CONFERENCES IN THE UNITED STATES

REFLECTS A GROWING CONCERN AMONG SOME NIGERIAN SCHOLARS THAT IT

IS BETTER TO TAKE PART IN DIALOGUE WITH NIGERIA'S MILITARY RULERS

RATHER THAN SIMPLY CRITICIZING THEM.



THE LATEST CONFERENCE WITH THIS OBJECTIVE TAKES PLACE IN

WILBERFORCE, OHIO, MAY 29TH AND 30TH. ITS PURPOSE IS TO EXPLORE

ROOT CAUSES OF NIGERIA'S POLITICAL CRISIS AND ATTEMPT TO RESOLVE

THAT CRISIS BY SUGGESTING NEW STRUCTURES OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.



THE ORGANIZER OF THE CONFERENCE, AFRICAN STUDIES PROFESSOR EBERE

ONWUDIWE, SAYS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN NIGERIAN SCHOLARS FROM AROUND

THE WORLD ARE EXPECTED TO CONVERGE ON HIS CAMPUS.







WE PLAN TO BRING SCHOLARS FROM INSTITUTIONS RANGING FROM

THE UNIVERSITY OF TRANSKEI IN SOUTH AFRICA TO OHIO STATE

UNIVERSITY HERE IN THE UNITED STATES; AND FROM THE

UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO IN CANADA TO CAMBRIDGE UNIVESITY

IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNIVERSITY OF IFE IN NIGERIA,

AND SO ON.







MR. ONWUDIWE SAYS THESE SCHOLARS WILL DEBATE THE PLACE OF ETHNIC,

RELIGIOUS AND OTHER DIVISIVE IDENTITIES THAT WILL AFFECT THE

FUTURE SHAPE OF NIGERIAN FEDERALISM.



MR. ONWUDIWE HEADS THE AFRICAN STUDIES CENTER AT CENTRAL STATE

UNIVERSITY, A SMALL MOSTLY BLACK UNIVERSITY THAT HAS BEEN ACTIVE

IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS. HE SAYS NIGERIANS LIKE HIM LIVING

ABROAD SHOULD PLAY A ROLE IN NIGERIA'S FUTURE -- AND HE SAYS IT

SHOULD BE A CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE.



THE AFRICAN STUDIES PROFESSOR SAYS ONE CONFERENCE SESSION WILL BE

DEVOTED TO DISCUSSING STRATEGIES FOR ENGAGING THE NIGERIAN

MILITARY IN A DIALOGUE TO ENCOURAGE IT TO HAND OVER POWER TO AN

ELECTED CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT.



MR. ONWUDIWE SAYS THE RESULTS OF THE CONFERENCE WILL BE PRESENTED

TO THE GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA -- WITH ONE HOPE.







NIGERIA'S MILITARY RULERS WHO HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST IN

RETURNING POWER TO CIVILIANS WILL USE THE DOCUMENT WHICH

WE PRODUCE AS PART OF THE BLUEPRINT FOR GROUNDING

DEMOCRATIC RULE.







NIGERIA'S MILITARY LEADER HAS SET UP A 172-MEMBER COMMITTEE AT

HOME TO CREATE WHAT HAS BEEN CALLED A PLAN FOR NIGERIAN

PROSPERITY. BUT GENERAL ABACHA'S CRITICS, BOTH AT HOME AND

ABROAD, SAY HE HAS VIOLATED HUMAN RIGHTS AND STIFFLED OPPOSITION

SINCE TAKING POWER NEARLY FOUR YEARS AGO.



IN NOVEMEBER, 1995, THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT WAS HARSHLY

CRITICIZED FOR HANGING PLAYWRIGHT KEN SARO-WIWA AFTER WHAT MANY

SAW AS A FLAWED TRIAL THAT CONVICTED THE MINORITY RIGHTS ACTIVIST

ON MURDER CHARGES.



FOR THESE REASONS, SOME DOUBT THAT THE MILITARY RULERS INTEND TO

RETURN POWER TO CIVILIANS.



BUT SCHOLARS SUCH AS MR. ONWUDIWE SAY THEY ARE WILLING TO TAKE

THE CHANCE THAT THEIR EFFORTS TO HELP SHAPE A NEW NIGERIA WILL

NOT BE IN VAIN.



Best regardes

Dukuray



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 01:44:19 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region

=



Copyright =A9 1997 Reuter Information Service =





WASHINGTON (May 23, 1997 12:07 p.m. EDT) - The United States is taking

its initiative to promote

economic reform and recovery in Africa on the road next week with a

visit to the region by Deputy Treasury

Secretary Lawrence Summers.



In a trip that is expected to last nearly a week, Summers will attend

the annual meeting of the African

Development Bank in Abidjan on Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting

South Africa and Mozambique.



"We are interested in trying to help economic development proceed in

Africa," a senior Treasury official, who

declined to be named, said. "It's clearly the last great development

challenge," he added.



Summers will be the highest-ranking Treasury official to attend an

annual meeting of the African Development

Bank since President Bill Clinton took office more than four years ago.



Treasury officials described his trip as a show of U.S. support for the

once scandal-ridden but now reformed

Bank. Summers will also explore what role the lending organization can

play in the new U.S. initiative to help

Africa.



That initiative, which was formally unveiled last month, stresses trade

and investment rather than aid and aims to reward countries carrying out

tough economic reforms.



"We are trying in essence to create a club of reformers that get special

attention," the Treasury official said.



He said that Treasury was open to discussion about the African Bank's

role in the initiative, but suggested that one possibility would be for

it to promote the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.



The Bank has a major role in another plan to help poor countries that

dovetails with the U.S. initiative on Africa -- a recently launched

program to provide debt relief to nations carrying out tough reforms.



Under that program, international financial institutions, including the

World Bank and the African Bank, will

effectively write off billions of dollars of loans.



The African Bank's share of that could come to about $800 million, but

the organization does not have enough

money on its own to cover that and will need to depend on contributions

from rich countries and from the World

Bank.



The Bank could also try encouraging African nations that are behind on

their debt repayments to the organisation to come up with the money.

Those arrears total about $900 million, with the Democratic Republic of

Congo accounting for just over half of that.



Congo, the former Zaire, is trying to get its hands on the billions of

dollars that ousted dictator Mobutu Sese

Seko reportedly stashed abroad and could conceivably use some of that to

pay off its arrears to the African

Bank.



"It would be quite significant," the U.S. official said.



After attending the African Bank annual meeting, Summers will visit

South Africa and Mozambique. The

Treasury official described Mozambique as being "very keen on economic

reform" and "totally open" to advice

from outside.



Its economic success might help others in the region, because its port

of Maputo could act as a gateway for

neighboring land-locked nations.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 03:34:58 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: African Skies!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII





How safe are African skies?



Aging jets, equipment raise questions over air safety



May 23, 1997

Web posted at: 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT)



JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP)

-- Many of the planes are weary

hand-me-downs. Radio and radar

coverage are non-existent over huge

areas. Tight budgets and lack of

training cut into maintenance.



Flying the skies of Africa, always an

adventure, is becoming increasingly unfriendly and downright dangerous, pilots

and travelers alike say.



"There's a risk," said Gavin McKellar, a South African Airways co-pilot. "I think

the potential for an accident flying over Africa is increasing. We must start

working to prevent that."



Tired fleets and congested airways



Almost anyone who has flown extensively in Africa has noted with alarm a

rattling bulkhead plate that's missing a couple of bolts, a slight breeze coming

from a structural crack or a badly scored engine that looks ready to drop off at

the first breath of turbulence. The hot sun and dust exact a heavy toll.



As the number of airlines servicing Africa increases -- from about 20 to about 80

over the last few years -- the technology has not kept pace.



The International Federation of Airline Pilots has declared a large part of the

region's airspace deficient due to lack of communications and radar.



"There is a lot of congestion over Africa that wasn't there before," said Cathy

Bill of the Airline Pilots Association of South Africa. "Facilities have not been

upgraded.



"Pilots are not advised of air traffic in their vicinity. They might be flying on

converging routes. They have to talk with each other to avoid serious

incidents."



Low compliance with international standards



McKellar, attending an International Civil Aviation Organization seminar last

week, sometimes feels there is no one on the ground to help.



"For instance, you can fly through Luanda (Angola) airspace for nearly 45

minutes and not speak to anybody there," he said.



The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which monitors many foreign

governments' compliance with international air safety standards, found that out

of eight African countries it checked, only two were in compliance -- the worst

average of any region in the world.



Ghana and South Africa were rated satisfactory; Gambia, Swaziland, Congo

(formerly Zaire) and Zimbabwe were not.



A group of international airlines -- South African Airways, British Airways,

Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic -- is putting together an ultimatum for countries

collecting an estimated $6 million a month in overflight fees:



Either use the money to start upgrading facilities and training, or let the airlines

each "adopt" a country, train its people and upgrade its facilities, then deduct the

costs from the overflight charges.



The alternative would be for the airlines to reroute flights.



Hassles on the ground



The two major airlines at opposite ends of the continent -- Egypt Air and South

African Airways -- generally have good reputations. In between, safety,

maintenance and passenger courtesy are spotty, at best.



Smaller airlines, even national carriers, can't afford new jets, so they go to other

airlines and buy aging aircraft near the end of their life expectancies.



Seat pockets on a recent Air Gabon flight had safety cards in a Slavic language.

Maybe the captain, who had an Eastern European name, could read them.



Even once you're on the ground, there's no guarantee the hassles are over.



While some airports are fairly modern and can run smoothly, luggage can get

looted and gypsy taxi drivers scurry about, looking for someone to scam.

Corrupt, underpaid officials and police may demand bribes.



And when it comes time to take the next flight, be aware that the definition of a

reserved seat sometimes varies.



It is not uncommon for an African airline to issue a boarding pass, complete with

seat assignment, for a flight on which seating actually is on a first-come,

first-serve basis.



The crowd massing at the gate is the first clue.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 22:27:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in region

Message-ID: <



Gambia-lers,



Please pick up a copy of this week-end's issue of U.S.A. today (May

23-26,1997)

In the money section, there is a full page spread on page 4, about investment

and stock exchanges in Africa. I think in view of some of the discussions on

the L, you will find the information very interesting.



Jabou Joh.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 69

*************************

Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 08:47:08 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970521064708.006d61d4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAt 09:37 20.05.97 PDT, Ebrima Drameh wrote:< >----------------------------------This is what worried me when I forwarded the following piece sometime ago:At 10:45 22.04.97 +0200, I wrote:HI G-LERS! THIS MIGHT BE OF INTEREST TO SOME OF YOU. MY QUESTION IS, WHATIMPLICATION DOES THIS HAVE ON THE STRENGTH OF ECOWAS....IS THIS NOT YET AMORE VULNERABLE POSITION, AUTONOMY WISE, OF THIS CRUCIAL ORGANIZATION OF OURREGION?????? WHAT DO YOU THINK??REGARDS,::)))Abdou Oujimai>FORWARD:>Guinea-Bissau Joins CFA Franc Monetary Zone>------------------------------------------->April 18, 1997=20>by Ali Idrissou Toure, PANA Correspondent=20>COTONOU, Benin (PANA) - Guinea-Bissau was officially admitted as a member=of>the CFA Franc Zone at a two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of>Finance of France and French-speaking African countries which ended on>Thursday in Cotonou, Benin.=20>The French Minister of Finance, Jean Arthuis, and the Guinea-Bissau>delegation signed the additional clause to the existing agreement enabling>France to extend its>monetary co-operation with the West African Economic and Monetary Union to>Bissau.=20>As from May 2, the CFA Franc is expected to replace the Peso as the=official>currency of Guinea-Bissau, according to a statement issued at the end of=the>meeting.=20>The Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Charles>Konan Banny, said Guinea-Bissau's transition to the CFA Franc zone involved="a>heavy financial transaction" necessitating the injection of some 6 billion>CFA Francs (about 12 million U.S. dollars into the country's economy .=20>Guinea-Bissau has therefore become the 15th member of the Franc Zone which>already comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,>Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Senegal>and Togo.=20>In a related development, the statement said "the replacement of the French>franc by the Euro (the European single currency) in 1999 will not affect=the>exchange>rate of the CFA franc and the existing monetary co-operation between France>and the African member countries of the Franc Zone".=20>The French franc has been linked to the CFA (African Finance Community)=used>by the African countries at a fixed exchange rate which now stands at 100=CFA>for one French franc after the devaluation of the CFA franc by 50 percent=at>a high-level meeting held in Dakar (Senegal) in January 1994.=20>Previously the exchange rate was 50 CFA =3D 1FF.=20>The French Minister told reporters in Cotonou that "the Euro will be a>world-wide reserve currency against which the value of the CFA Franc will=be>determined".=20>According to the statement, the ministers of finance of the Franc Zone>expressed satisfaction at the progressive economic growth rate recorded in>the UEMOA>countries (around 5 percent) and at similar developments in the member>States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC ).=20>In a Declaration adopted at the end of their meeting, the ministers called>for increased private investment in the countries of the Franc Zone in=order>to maintain high>growth on a long-term basis.=20>According to the Declaration, the commitments made by the Governments,>particularly in their structural adjustment programmes, are aimed at>"fostering a more>stable macro-economic environment".=20>Among other things, the ministers recommended the harmonization of=budgetary>and monetary policies, taxation and customs services in a regional=framework as>well as increased consultation with the private sector on matters=concerning>the formulation of economic policies".=20>The Declaration further stressed the need for security of investment,>improved infrastructures and state disengagement from productive sectors.==20>---------------------------------------------------------------------------=---->Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News=Online.>All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other=location,>published or used for broadcast without prior written authorization from>Africa News Service.=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 11:45:37 +0100 (BST)From: OMAR SOWE < sowe@coventry.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITO WHOM IT MAY CONCERNRe: information from Mr. M. CamaraAs a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community couldarrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really aprogressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application ofdialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance asfar as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to allGambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroadshould consider how well to attribute to the national development of ourhome country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIAGET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".Let me now introduce myself:My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters inBusiness Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've beenin the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside theGambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the nationaldevelopment of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do whenthey achieve their goal.Bye for nowOmar------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 13:01:48 +-300From: National Computer Centre < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Wolof proverbsMessage-ID: < 01A8ED8D.46BA3C20@dijm.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20"------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableLatJOR!I WOULD BE VERY INTERESTED IN THAT;AND KEEP UP THE GOOD AND HARDWORK =DOWN THERE.THANKS FOR THE INITIATIVE!REGARDS BASSSS!----------From: Gabriel Ndow[SMTP: gndow@spelman.edu Sent: 14/aINa/1418 12:39 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Wolof proverbsGreetings:I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbialcalendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or =wisdom teachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry =about its availability made me realize that I had not announced it on =the net. The calendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.=20This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I =felt that it was important for those involved in researching our =cultural and historical legacy to also find creative ways of =popularizing them. These profound sayings, are a testament to the =continuous quest for perfection our illustrious ancestors were engaged =in, on the moral, ethical, philosophical and spiritual planes.In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray too =far from the TRUTH.The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you =can contact me. My address: gndow@spelman.edu Tel. (404) 633-9600LatJor------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20Content-Type: application/ms-tnefContent-Transfer-Encoding: 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------ =_NextPart_000_01A8ED8D.46BA3C20--------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 14:32:47 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 3382F97C.1C95@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWelcome Omar,I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L.And I wish you good luck.Say hello to the others.RegardsBahary DukurayOsloOMAR SOWE wrote:> TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN> Re: information from Mr. M. Camara> As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could> arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a> progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of> dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as> far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all> Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad> should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our> home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA> GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".> Let me now introduce myself:> My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in> Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been> in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the> Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national> development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when> they achieve their goal.> Bye for now> Omar------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 16:44:55 +0200From: Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970521144455.25cfd8f4@hermes.svf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 11:45 21.05.97 +0100, you wrote:>TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN>Re: information from Mr. M. Camara>As a Gambian Patriotism, I am very glad that The Gambian community could>arrange and organise among themselves, outside the Gambia which is really a>progressive achievement towards the Gambia's development, the application of>dialogue even with the help of modern technology is of a great importance as>far as I am concern. What I mean to say is, with reference to all>Gambian nationalities studying abroad, or even qualified and residing abroad>should consider how well to attribute to the national development of our>home country which brings me back for my dessertation "HOW COULD GAMBIA>GET OUT OF THE DEBT PROBLEM AND SUSTAIN AN EVERLASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH".>Let me now introduce myself:>My name is Omar Sowe, studying in Coventry University for my Masters in>Business Administration which is due to finish in June 1997. I've been>in the U.K. since 1989 and definitely I got enough of staying outside the>Gambia, now my aim is just to go back and contribute to the national>development of the Gambia, which I think every Gambian should do when>they achieve their goal.>Bye for now>Omar>Hello Boy Sowe,Welcome to the Bantaba and we're looking forward to your contributions.I'm glad that you are making a good head way in your education and wish yougood luck. I would be delightful if we could regain contact by E mail. Mymailing address is written below.Si JamaBuba NjieGradute StudentInstitute Of EconomicsUniversity Of BergenNorwayE mail addr: Buba.Njie@econ.Uib.no ------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 16:53:22 +0200From: Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Wolof proverbsMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970521145322.09bfac24@hermes.svf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 17:39 20.05.97 -0400, you wrote:>Greetings:>I wish to announce to the group that I have published a wolof proverbial>calendar with english translations. It consists of 365 proverbs (or wisdomteachings) one for each day of the year. Ya Soffie's inquiry about itsavailability made me realize that I had not announced it on the net. Thecalendar covers the time period from June '96 - May '97.>This is part of a larger work I am engaged in on the cultural plane. I feltthat it was important for those involved in researching our cultural andhistorical legacy to also find creative ways of popularizing them. Theseprofound sayings, are a testament to the continuous quest for perfection ourillustrious ancestors were engaged in, on the moral, ethical, philosophicaland spiritual planes.>In these challenging times, we all need their guidance lest we stray toofar from the TRUTH.>The calendars will be available during the ALD weekend in D.C. or you cancontact me. My address: gndow@spelman.edu Tel. (404) 633-9600>LatJorHei LatJor,I am really interested in your publication of Wolof proverbs and would begrateful if you inform me of it's availability to me in Norway. Keep up thegood work. Until then......Si JamaBuba Njie------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 21:41:26 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 970521213934_-1163833506@emout05.mail.aol.com Latir,Well put.Jabou------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 22:32:59 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 970521223150_1855194271@emout09.mail.aol.com Ancha,Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, wedo not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We needto develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sectorin their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that willprevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employmentoverseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, wecould assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve thequality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination, butit can help to bring in well needed revenue. So long as we continue to letpeople scramble for our raw materials,refine them and then resell them to us,we won't get anywhere. Also, so long as we continue to have leaders thatmanifest themselves as gullible, greedy individuals that those who scramblefor our raw materials know that all they have have to do is dangle a fewbucks under their noses and they are sold, the future is bleak. It is sad theway African so called leaders are moved around like pawns in a game of chess.What kind of people should we choose as our leaders? The kind of people whowill not lend themselves to this kind of manipulation, letting others hatchout our destinies and then feeding us the plans like you spoon feed infants,to achieve their own ends.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:19:52 -0400 (EDT)From: ABALM@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Temporally UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 970522011951_-1967170962@emout10.mail.aol.com Dear List managers,------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:23:04 -0400 (EDT)From: ABALM@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Temporally UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 970522012304_404819435@emout17.mail.aol.com Dear List Managers,------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:52:09 -0400 (EDT)From: ABALM@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Temporally UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 970522015207_1357897568@emout10.mail.aol.com Dear List Managers,I would like to be temporally unsubscribe from the list. I am not maintainingmy address since I graduated in May 10. I will let you all know anytime Ihave access to another address. My former address was Ademba@Gardner-webb.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 23:03:37 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Temporally UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199705220603.XAA02857@thesky.incog.com You are unsubscribed as requested.Sarian> From ABALM@aol.com Wed May 21 22:53:43 1997> Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 01:52:09 -0400 (EDT)> From: ABALM@aol.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Temporally Unsubscribe> X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Dear List Managers,> I would like to be temporally unsubscribe from the list. I am not maintaining> my address since I graduated in May 10. I will let you all know anytime I> have access to another address. My former address was Ademba@Gardner-webb.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 21 May 1997 23:05:46 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 199705220605.XAA02859@thesky.incog.com cherno waka jagne has been added to the list as requested. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro to gambia-l.Sarian------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 09:43:38 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < 199705221343.JAA13761@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Ancha,> Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we> do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need> to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector> in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will> prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment> overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we> could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the> quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination, but> it can help to bring in well needed revenue. So long as we continue to let> people scramble for our raw materials,refine them and then resell them to us,> we won't get anywhere. Also, so long as we continue to have leaders that> manifest themselves as gullible, greedy individuals that those who scramble> for our raw materials know that all they have have to do is dangle a few> bucks under their noses and they are sold, the future is bleak. It is sad the> way African so called leaders are moved around like pawns in a game of chess.> What kind of people should we choose as our leaders? The kind of people who> will not lend themselves to this kind of manipulation, letting others hatch> out our destinies and then feeding us the plans like you spoon feed infants,> to achieve their own ends.> Jabou.Jabou and Ancha,Please allow me to put in my few bututs worth in this debate. I wouldlike to mention a few examples of private sector initiatives in thearea of trade between African countries that unfortunately receivedlittle support from the governments.The LOOMOS- These are regional markets within the concept offree-trade zone. During the 1980s a number of these centers wererevived across West Africa. These became inportant centers oftrade between our peoples. These did not only made alot of goods readilyavailable to the common person but made it possible for our traders toaccess larger markets. I have even met Gambians who carry goods toGuinea Conakry. There were Senegalese who buy Sorghum or Millet fromthe Gambia and sell them in MAli and Niger. Yes these were notofficial lines of trade but in my opion much more beneficial to myfolks than the import in Taiwan rice resold to Guinea Bissau. What didthe governments do. At fisrt everthing was nice. Then over the yearsthe LOOMSOS became centers of illicit tax collection. They becamecenters for our Bureaux des Eaux et Forets or Forestry Dept -Gambianequivalent, Customs, Police (you name it) employees to do their job.People were stopped and charged for selling things like BAobab,mats .and brooms. Once I had my Bag of sugar confiscated by a Senegalese Gendarme(nothing personal against him that poor- though I was mad).What did the governments finally did to as the icing on the cake. Theborder closure.Another area is the trade in commodities like Peanuts by our farmers.Since I was a child, it had never been the farmer's choice where hesells his peanuts. In the 70s you lose your nuts and at timelivelihood for venturing to sell your nuts into Senegal (where theprice is right). On the other hand Senegalese will be starving whiletheir government bars traders to sell a few bags of rice.What should they be doing intead? I believe that they the governmentshould stop deciding what is good for the people. I am sure my oldmother knows whats is good her long before I was born. Secondly, acountry's economy cannot grow from out-in. It grows as the individualpeople's finances grow. The small farmer making ends meet and sellinghis extras could only help the economy. Yes that may hurt how muchgoes into the government's treasury but who cares? The poor farmer orthe guys who end up looting it? Finally they should spend the littlemoney they get to strengthen institutions and improve revenuegeneration. That should not mean to play the Godfather role for thecitizens.Another area is in livestock production and sale. You will besurprised that farmers or herders are denied access to grazing in theirtraditional grazing lands ( recently defined as another country). Imean those in Nyamina are regularly denied entry into Cassamance tograze during certain times of the year. The same could be true forSenegalese herders in the Gambia. An what comes to my mind is when didwe have established Senegalese or Gambian grazing lands. Who is loosingby interfering with the natural cycles, well defined and understood byour farmers. Ofcourse the point here is that often those who make suchdecisions do not know what they are doing for their beloved people.Many people particularly in the agric extension in the Gambia wouldagree with me that much of what is used by the Gambian farmer was notdirectly learned from the government but learnt from neighbors (ieother farmers).I would end by refering to a dicussion I was once present at theManagement Development Institute (MDI) on managing projects andorganisations in 1989. A question was raised - what do wereccommend to improve efficiency within the Government? Someone saidwe should have Jawara and his Ministers attend that paricular courseon Project management. Well this is the 1990s. Perhaps the names havechanged but what do you guys think?Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 May 1997 19:59:03 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9705221830.A325-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 21 May 1997 Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Free trade between African countries would be one way to start, but alas, we> do not have much to trade since most of what we consume is imported. We need> to develop manufacturing as well as encourage and assist the private sector> in their bussiness endeavours.I think this will provide jobs that will> prevent all our skilled people from leaving the continent to seek employment> overseas.We also need to develop our export markets e.g in The Gambia, we> could assist the local handicraft and textile producers to improve the> quality of their goods for exportation. This will need some coordination,You are absolutely right Jabou that we import a lot of stuff and that wedon't have much to export. And we do need to enhance both production andquality of the little we do have as you mentioned. Which brings up aquestion. Why don't we import from other African countries instead ofthe West.........or is this what we do??? I also think that we need tofind ways of being self sufficient when it comes to feeding our peoplefirst hence some economic improvements. And then try developing thesemanufacturing plants.For example, I believe that the amount of rainfall has been decliningslowly ( an understaement??), hence the production of peanuts etc. Whatcould end up being used are genetically engineered seeds, seeds thatcan withstand low rainfall etc.Or another option is to try and find effective ways of watering thesefields among other things to improve growth. we're lucky enough to be rightnext to the ocean. Any engineers out there with suggestions???Another thing as you mentioned is the craft at home. I know for afact that some tourist go to Africa, buy wood carvings etc, bring itback here and either sell them at cut throat prices or mass produce themfirst,and then sell them at outrageous prices. AS you said, if they arecoordinated, we can prevent them from being cheated and bring in somerevenue. I guess organisation is the key, something we're not too wellknown for. I think that an agreement among the African countries tocoordinate themselves and increase the prices of their crafts above acertain amount, maybe using a dollar amount as standard so that everyonegains something (or is this too much to ask?? ) could be a goodidea. Soooo, what do the business and economic members out there think???( I have absolutely no background in these subjects!) Is this reasonable,doable or the opposite?? Any suggestions????Malanding also made a good point about not letting the governmentalways make all the rules and have the uppperhand all the time. From whatI last remembered about home, we're too docile. I'm not suggestingviolence. but just coming together and standing for our rights. Forexample, in high school at one point, due to increases in fees ( I think)some of the guys in St. Augustines suggested striking. Some of us in Stjoseph's agreeduntil we heard the ugly word "suspension" from the principle and neversupported our brother school ( which would have benefitted us all!!)Those at Gambia high school also didn'tshow up for the same reason I was told. I mean, if the whole school wenton strike, what??!! they'ld suspend everyone??? This is just anexample. I guess one needs support inorder to undertake such things asstriking against authorities, and I thinkit's time we really supported others especially people like the farmerswho itseems are really being taken advantage off ( from the few examples Iread from Malanding). If these LOOMOS were to bere-opened how would we go about preventing the government etc from doingwhat they did before??Ancha.------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 May 1997 10:38:23 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < 970523103815_-563760097@emout07.mail.aol.com Just a test...please disregard.-Sal------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 00:14:10 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NewsMessage-ID: < 338624BF.1C5B@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHelloeveryone.A SMALL PREDOMINANTLY BLACK UNIVERSITY IN THE MID-WESTERNUNITED STATES WILL PLAY HOST TO DOZENS OF NIGERIAN SCHOLARS ANDOTHERS AS THEY DISCUSS THE FUTURE SHAPE OF NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY.VOA'S NELSON BROWN HAS A PREVIEW OF A CONFERENCE ON NIGERIANFEDERALISM AT CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY IN OHIO.TEXT: NIGERIANS LIVING ABROAD HAVE BEEN AMONG THE MOST VOCALCRITICS OF WHAT IS SEEN AS THE SLOW PACE OF DEMOCRATIC REFORM INNIGERIA. A RECENT ROUND OF CONFERENCES IN THE UNITED STATESREFLECTS A GROWING CONCERN AMONG SOME NIGERIAN SCHOLARS THAT ITIS BETTER TO TAKE PART IN DIALOGUE WITH NIGERIA'S MILITARY RULERSRATHER THAN SIMPLY CRITICIZING THEM.THE LATEST CONFERENCE WITH THIS OBJECTIVE TAKES PLACE INWILBERFORCE, OHIO, MAY 29TH AND 30TH. ITS PURPOSE IS TO EXPLOREROOT CAUSES OF NIGERIA'S POLITICAL CRISIS AND ATTEMPT TO RESOLVETHAT CRISIS BY SUGGESTING NEW STRUCTURES OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.THE ORGANIZER OF THE CONFERENCE, AFRICAN STUDIES PROFESSOR EBEREONWUDIWE, SAYS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN NIGERIAN SCHOLARS FROM AROUNDTHE WORLD ARE EXPECTED TO CONVERGE ON HIS CAMPUS.WE PLAN TO BRING SCHOLARS FROM INSTITUTIONS RANGING FROMTHE UNIVERSITY OF TRANSKEI IN SOUTH AFRICA TO OHIO STATEUNIVERSITY HERE IN THE UNITED STATES; AND FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF TORONTO IN CANADA TO CAMBRIDGE UNIVESITYIN THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNIVERSITY OF IFE IN NIGERIA,AND SO ON.MR. ONWUDIWE SAYS THESE SCHOLARS WILL DEBATE THE PLACE OF ETHNIC,RELIGIOUS AND OTHER DIVISIVE IDENTITIES THAT WILL AFFECT THEFUTURE SHAPE OF NIGERIAN FEDERALISM.MR. ONWUDIWE HEADS THE AFRICAN STUDIES CENTER AT CENTRAL STATEUNIVERSITY, A SMALL MOSTLY BLACK UNIVERSITY THAT HAS BEEN ACTIVEIN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS. HE SAYS NIGERIANS LIKE HIM LIVINGABROAD SHOULD PLAY A ROLE IN NIGERIA'S FUTURE -- AND HE SAYS ITSHOULD BE A CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE.THE AFRICAN STUDIES PROFESSOR SAYS ONE CONFERENCE SESSION WILL BEDEVOTED TO DISCUSSING STRATEGIES FOR ENGAGING THE NIGERIANMILITARY IN A DIALOGUE TO ENCOURAGE IT TO HAND OVER POWER TO ANELECTED CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT.MR. ONWUDIWE SAYS THE RESULTS OF THE CONFERENCE WILL BE PRESENTEDTO THE GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA -- WITH ONE HOPE.NIGERIA'S MILITARY RULERS WHO HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST INRETURNING POWER TO CIVILIANS WILL USE THE DOCUMENT WHICHWE PRODUCE AS PART OF THE BLUEPRINT FOR GROUNDINGDEMOCRATIC RULE.NIGERIA'S MILITARY LEADER HAS SET UP A 172-MEMBER COMMITTEE ATHOME TO CREATE WHAT HAS BEEN CALLED A PLAN FOR NIGERIANPROSPERITY. BUT GENERAL ABACHA'S CRITICS, BOTH AT HOME ANDABROAD, SAY HE HAS VIOLATED HUMAN RIGHTS AND STIFFLED OPPOSITIONSINCE TAKING POWER NEARLY FOUR YEARS AGO.IN NOVEMEBER, 1995, THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT WAS HARSHLYCRITICIZED FOR HANGING PLAYWRIGHT KEN SARO-WIWA AFTER WHAT MANYSAW AS A FLAWED TRIAL THAT CONVICTED THE MINORITY RIGHTS ACTIVISTON MURDER CHARGES.FOR THESE REASONS, SOME DOUBT THAT THE MILITARY RULERS INTEND TORETURN POWER TO CIVILIANS.BUT SCHOLARS SUCH AS MR. ONWUDIWE SAY THEY ARE WILLING TO TAKETHE CHANCE THAT THEIR EFFORTS TO HELP SHAPE A NEW NIGERIA WILLNOT BE IN VAIN.Best regardesDukuray------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 01:44:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in regionMessage-ID: < 33868032.BA45DFE@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableU.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in regionCopyright =A9 1997 Reuter Information Service =WASHINGTON (May 23, 1997 12:07 p.m. EDT) - The United States is takingits initiative to promoteeconomic reform and recovery in Africa on the road next week with avisit to the region by Deputy TreasurySecretary Lawrence Summers.In a trip that is expected to last nearly a week, Summers will attendthe annual meeting of the AfricanDevelopment Bank in Abidjan on Tuesday and Wednesday before visitingSouth Africa and Mozambique."We are interested in trying to help economic development proceed inAfrica," a senior Treasury official, whodeclined to be named, said. "It's clearly the last great developmentchallenge," he added.Summers will be the highest-ranking Treasury official to attend anannual meeting of the African DevelopmentBank since President Bill Clinton took office more than four years ago.Treasury officials described his trip as a show of U.S. support for theonce scandal-ridden but now reformedBank. Summers will also explore what role the lending organization canplay in the new U.S. initiative to helpAfrica.That initiative, which was formally unveiled last month, stresses tradeand investment rather than aid and aims to reward countries carrying outtough economic reforms."We are trying in essence to create a club of reformers that get specialattention," the Treasury official said.He said that Treasury was open to discussion about the African Bank'srole in the initiative, but suggested that one possibility would be forit to promote the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.The Bank has a major role in another plan to help poor countries thatdovetails with the U.S. initiative on Africa -- a recently launchedprogram to provide debt relief to nations carrying out tough reforms.Under that program, international financial institutions, including theWorld Bank and the African Bank, willeffectively write off billions of dollars of loans.The African Bank's share of that could come to about $800 million, butthe organization does not have enoughmoney on its own to cover that and will need to depend on contributionsfrom rich countries and from the WorldBank.The Bank could also try encouraging African nations that are behind ontheir debt repayments to the organisation to come up with the money.Those arrears total about $900 million, with the Democratic Republic ofCongo accounting for just over half of that.Congo, the former Zaire, is trying to get its hands on the billions ofdollars that ousted dictator Mobutu SeseSeko reportedly stashed abroad and could conceivably use some of that topay off its arrears to the AfricanBank."It would be quite significant," the U.S. official said.After attending the African Bank annual meeting, Summers will visitSouth Africa and Mozambique. TheTreasury official described Mozambique as being "very keen on economicreform" and "totally open" to advicefrom outside.Its economic success might help others in the region, because its portof Maputo could act as a gateway forneighboring land-locked nations.------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 03:34:58 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Skies!!!Message-ID: < 199705241831.DAA06707@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIHow safe are African skies?Aging jets, equipment raise questions over air safetyMay 23, 1997Web posted at: 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT)JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP)-- Many of the planes are wearyhand-me-downs. Radio and radarcoverage are non-existent over hugeareas. Tight budgets and lack oftraining cut into maintenance.Flying the skies of Africa, always anadventure, is becoming increasingly unfriendly and downright dangerous, pilotsand travelers alike say."There's a risk," said Gavin McKellar, a South African Airways co-pilot. "I thinkthe potential for an accident flying over Africa is increasing. We must startworking to prevent that."Tired fleets and congested airwaysAlmost anyone who has flown extensively in Africa has noted with alarm arattling bulkhead plate that's missing a couple of bolts, a slight breeze comingfrom a structural crack or a badly scored engine that looks ready to drop off atthe first breath of turbulence. The hot sun and dust exact a heavy toll.As the number of airlines servicing Africa increases -- from about 20 to about 80over the last few years -- the technology has not kept pace.The International Federation of Airline Pilots has declared a large part of theregion's airspace deficient due to lack of communications and radar."There is a lot of congestion over Africa that wasn't there before," said CathyBill of the Airline Pilots Association of South Africa. "Facilities have not beenupgraded."Pilots are not advised of air traffic in their vicinity. They might be flying onconverging routes. They have to talk with each other to avoid seriousincidents."Low compliance with international standardsMcKellar, attending an International Civil Aviation Organization seminar lastweek, sometimes feels there is no one on the ground to help."For instance, you can fly through Luanda (Angola) airspace for nearly 45minutes and not speak to anybody there," he said.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which monitors many foreigngovernments' compliance with international air safety standards, found that outof eight African countries it checked, only two were in compliance -- the worstaverage of any region in the world.Ghana and South Africa were rated satisfactory; Gambia, Swaziland, Congo(formerly Zaire) and Zimbabwe were not.A group of international airlines -- South African Airways, British Airways,Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic -- is putting together an ultimatum for countriescollecting an estimated $6 million a month in overflight fees:Either use the money to start upgrading facilities and training, or let the airlineseach "adopt" a country, train its people and upgrade its facilities, then deduct thecosts from the overflight charges.The alternative would be for the airlines to reroute flights.Hassles on the groundThe two major airlines at opposite ends of the continent -- Egypt Air and SouthAfrican Airways -- generally have good reputations. In between, safety,maintenance and passenger courtesy are spotty, at best.Smaller airlines, even national carriers, can't afford new jets, so they go to otherairlines and buy aging aircraft near the end of their life expectancies.Seat pockets on a recent Air Gabon flight had safety cards in a Slavic language.Maybe the captain, who had an Eastern European name, could read them.Even once you're on the ground, there's no guarantee the hassles are over.While some airports are fairly modern and can run smoothly, luggage can getlooted and gypsy taxi drivers scurry about, looking for someone to scam.Corrupt, underpaid officials and police may demand bribes.And when it comes time to take the next flight, be aware that the definition of areserved seat sometimes varies.It is not uncommon for an African airline to issue a boarding pass, complete withseat assignment, for a flight on which seating actually is on a first-come,first-serve basis.The crowd massing at the gate is the first clue.------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 May 1997 22:27:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: U.S. to promote Africa economic initiative in regionMessage-ID: < 970524222721_-1498635208@emout20.mail.aol.com Gambia-lers,Please pick up a copy of this week-end's issue of U.S.A. today (May23-26,1997)In the money section, there is a full page spread on page 4, about investmentand stock exchanges in Africa. I think in view of some of the discussions onthe L, you will find the information very interesting.Jabou Joh.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 69************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.29 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |