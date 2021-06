Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Shee'a-Sunni divide

by

2) Forwarding mail from Pa-Abdou Barrow

by

3) Re: Shee'a-Sunni divide

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

4) Re: Shee'a-Sunni divide

by

5) Re: Self Introduction

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

6) Educational group, Gambia College

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

7) POLYGAMY

by Andrea Klumpp <

8) Re: Shee'a-Sunni divide

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

9) Re: POLYGAMY

by Ylva Hernlund <

10) Re: POLYGAMY

by

11) CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

12) APPEAL FOR AN (ISP) LOCATION !!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

13) Re: POLYGAMY

by "Ousman G." <

14) Fwd: East African Passports.

by

15) Fwd: Africa`s Telecom Union In Dire Straits.

by

16) Re: POLYGAMMY

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

17) Re: POLYGAMY

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

18) Re: POLYGAMY

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

19) Sorry.

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

20) APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

21) ISP Search

by ABDOU <

22) Re: APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!

by

23) Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumonia

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

24) Fwd: Kenya Based Habitat Center target of U.N. Probe

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

25) Fwd: Mystery Millionaire

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

26) Fwd: Francophone West Africa seek joint peace force

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

27) Fwd: HEALTH: PNEUMONIA VACCINE SUCCESSFULLY TESTED IN GAMBIA

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

28) World Cup Africa Zone Results (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

29) legal systems and the principles of morality and justice

by "M'BAI OF" <

30) SYSTEM TEST

by MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

31) Re: POLYGAMY

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

32) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumonia

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

33) Re: POLYGAMY

by

34) RE: Polygamy

by Andrea Klumpp <

35) Re: Fwd: Mystery Millionaire

by

36) RE: Polygamy

by

37) Re: POLYGAMY

by

38) Re: POLYGAMY

by Ousman Gajigo <

39) Unbearable Whiteness (fwd)

by Ylva Hernlund <

40) RE: Polygamy

by Ceesay Soffie <

41) New member -Reply

by ANNIE BITTAYE <

42) Re: POLYGAMY

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

43) RE: Polygamy

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

44) New Member

by

45) SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L

by Senessie Turay <

46) New Member

by

47) Re: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

by Abdou Gibba <

48) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent

Pneumonia

by "Per E. Grotnes" <

49) RE: Polygamy

by "MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY" <

50) RE: Polygamy

by

51) Dr Sheku Kamara's debut novel

by "A. Loum" <

52) New Member -Reply

by Sukai Gaye <

53) RE: Polygamy

by Ousman Gajigo <

54) RE: Polygamy

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

55) Re: New Member

by

56) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumonia

by

57) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumonia

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

58) TAMSIR M'BAI

by "M'BAI OF" <

59) RE: Polygamy

by Ylva Hernlund <

60) Re: Polygamy

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

61) Fwd:Ten African States Creat Tolerance Network.

by

62) Fwd: Diouf Worried By Crippling School Strikes.

by

63) RE: Polygamy

by

64) Re: Polygamy

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

65) Re: Polygamy

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

66) New Member

by

67) RE: New Member

by MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

68) RE: POLYGAMY

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

69) RE: Polygamy

by Senessie Turay <

70) African First Ladies to Meet in Nigeria (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

71) Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

by

72) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

73) OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGE

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

74) report on Gambia College

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

75) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

76) Fwd: U.N. Habitat Centre rejects investigation findings

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

77) Fwd: Africa-Press Africa: Weekly Press Review

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

78) NCC Report On-line

by

79) African First Ladies Mtg: Why not First Spouses?

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

80) Fwd: Africa-Press, 1st Lead + *adds comments on Gambia*

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

81) Re: Polygamy

by

82) Fwd: African Ministers On Boosting Information

by

83) RE: POLYGAMY

by

84) Just a Thought

by

85) Re: African First Ladies Mtg: Why not First Spouses?

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

86) Re: Just a Thought

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 02:19:24 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: Shee'a-Sunni divide

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Bass! I really feel I should reply to some of the points that you raised

about the difference between these two groups.

First the difference is not as simple as you put it and there is no

way one can simultaneously be both Shee'a and Sunni. Apart from just

labels let's look at the meaning of the words. Sunni is taken from the

word sunnah (tradition) and it means follower of the tradition of

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Shee'a represents those who deffered. The

Prophet has said that he is the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate.

How about some of the things that he said about Abubakr? I'll give you

a couple: He has siad that the faith of Abubakr is more than the faith

of all his ummah from his time to the day of judgement. He also said

that there is no man in history other than the Prophets of Allah that

is better than Abubakr. When the Prophet was at the brink of death (3

days before his death) he did ask Abubakr to lead the people in Prayer

i.e., take his place as the Imam. I don't know if these

were hints that he wanted Abubakr to be his successor but right after

his death there was a big fitna (fight) about who should be his successor

and Umar said "who will choose himself above Abubakr?" thus Abubakr became

the Amir (leader). Ali, Umar etc were all serving faithfully under

Abubakr. The shee'a on the other hand said Ali should be the leader

because he is part of AhlilBait as you mentioned. The shee'a got

divided into so many sects and among them are people who think that

Ali should have been The Prohet and there are some, although a small

minority who think Ali is God.

Brother Bass you rightfully did mention that the sunnis pray five

times daily and the shee'a prayer 3 times. How many prayers did the

Prophet Mustapha do and told us to do (at there prescibed times)?

Last point I would like to reply to is that the sunni break there

fast during Ramadan while travelling and fast same number of days

after Ramadan while the shee'a fast while on a journey until midday

and pay nothing back after Ramadan. Now look at verse 183 and verse 184

of chapter 2 (Al Baqara), it goes like this, 183: "O you who believe!

fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you

that you may become Pious", 184: "(Observing Fasting) for a fixed number

of days, but if any of you is ill or on a journey, the same number

should be made up from other days......". I guess that's clear so I'll

stop there. Thanks very much.



Alieu Jawara.

umjawara@cc.umanitoba.ca

http://home.cc.umanitoba.ca/~umjawara

(204)261-0745





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 11:00:05 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Forwarding mail from Pa-Abdou Barrow

Message-ID: <19970427100422.AAB18646@LOCALNAME>



I CAME ACROSS THIS AND I THOUGHT I COULD SEND IT TO THE LIST.



PA-ABDOU







A Sense of a Goose

------------------



Next fall, when you see geese heading south for the winter, flying

along in "V" formation, you might consider what science has discovered

as to why they fly that way. As each bird flaps its wings, it creates

an uplift for the bird immediately following. By flying in the "V"

formation, the whole flock adds at least 71 percent greater flying

range than if each bird flew on its own.



People who share a common direction and sense of community

can get where they are going more quickly and easily, because

they are traveling on the thrust of one another.



When a goose falls out of formation, it suddenly feels the drag and

resistance of trying to go it alone - and quickly gets back into

formation to take advantage of the lifting power of the bird in front.



If we have as much sense as a goose, we will stay in formation

with those people who are headed the way we are.



When the goose gets tired, it rotates back in the wing and another

goose flies point.



It is sensible to take turns doing demanding jobs, whether

with people or with geese flying south.



Geese honk from behind to encourage those up front to keep up with

their speed.



What messages do we give when we honk from behind?



Finally - and this is important - when a goose gets sick or wounded by

gunshot, and falls out of formation, two other geese fall out with

that goose and follow it down to lend help and protection. They stay

with the fallen goose until it is able to fly or until it dies; and

only then do they launch out on their own, or with another formation

to catch up with their group.



If we have the sense of a goose, we will stand by each other

like that.



- Author unknown





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Apr 1996 14:36:49 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Shee'a-Sunni divide

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> Bass! I really feel I should reply to some of the points that you raised

> about the difference between these two groups.

> First the difference is not as simple as you put it and there is no

> way one can simultaneously be both Shee'a and Sunni. Apart from just

> labels let's look at the meaning of the words. Sunni is taken from the

> word sunnah (tradition) and it means follower of the tradition of

> Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Shee'a represents those who deffered. The

> Prophet has said that he is the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate.

> How about some of the things that he said about Abubakr? I'll give you

> a couple: He has siad that the faith of Abubakr is more than the faith

> of all his ummah from his time to the day of judgement. He also said

> that there is no man in history other than the Prophets of Allah that

> is better than Abubakr. When the Prophet was at the brink of death (3

> days before his death) he did ask Abubakr to lead the people in Prayer

> i.e., take his place as the Imam. I don't know if these

> were hints that he wanted Abubakr to be his successor but right after

> his death there was a big fitna (fight) about who should be his successor

> and Umar said "who will choose himself above Abubakr?" thus Abubakr became

> the Amir (leader). Ali, Umar etc were all serving faithfully under

> Abubakr. The shee'a on the other hand said Ali should be the leader

> because he is part of AhlilBait as you mentioned. The shee'a got

> divided into so many sects and among them are people who think that

> Ali should have been The Prohet and there are some, although a small

> minority who think Ali is God.

> Brother Bass you rightfully did mention that the sunnis pray five

> times daily and the shee'a prayer 3 times. How many prayers did the

> Prophet Mustapha do and told us to do (at there prescibed times)?

> Last point I would like to reply to is that the sunni break there

> fast during Ramadan while travelling and fast same number of days

> after Ramadan while the shee'a fast while on a journey until midday

> and pay nothing back after Ramadan. Now look at verse 183 and verse 184

> of chapter 2 (Al Baqara), it goes like this, 183: "O you who believe!

> fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you

> that you may become Pious", 184: "(Observing Fasting) for a fixed number

> of days, but if any of you is ill or on a journey, the same number

> should be made up from other days......". I guess that's clear so I'll

> stop there. Thanks very much.

>

> Alieu Jawara.

> umjawara@cc.umanitoba.ca

> http://home.cc.umanitoba.ca/~umjawara

> (204)261-0745

>



MR.JAWARA!!

THANKS FOR YOUR RESPONSE.AS I SAID,NO ONE HAS A MONOPOLY ON THE

INTERPRETATION OF ISLAM,AND THAT APPLIES TO ME ALSO.AND EVEN THOUGH I

CAN STILL ARGUE WITH SOME OF THE POINTS YOU DON'T SEEM TO AGREE WITH IN

MY ARTICLE,I WOULD RATHER APPLY THE PRINCIPLE THAT SAYS

THAT "Difference Of Opinion Between Moslems Is A Blessing For Them".



THE ONLY POINT I WOULD HOWEVER WANT TO ARGUE WITH YOU ON IS YOUR DENIAL

THAT ONE COULD BE SIMULTANEOUSLY A SHIA AND A SUNNI.WHAT YOU HAVE TO

UNDERSTAND IS THAT THE PROPHET WAS NEITHER A SUNNI OR A SHIA BUT JUST A

MOSLEM;AND THAT THESE DIFFERENCES CAME AFTER HIM.IN MY UNIVERSITY

YEARS,ONE OF THE THINGS WE WERE TAUGHT THAT IT DIFFERENTIATES THE SUNNI

FROM THE SHIA IS "TEMPORARY MARRIAGE",PRACTISED BY THE SHIAS AND NOT

PRACTISED BY THE SUNNIS,BUT THIS VERY PRACTICE WAS LEGALISED BY SAUDI

ARABIA JUST A COUPLE MONTHS AGO.NOW,THERE IS A PROBLEM HERE.EITHER MY

PROFESSORS WERE LYING TO ME, OR THE SAUDIS HAVE EXPEDIENTLY CHANGED THE

GOAL POST,WHICH BRINGS ME TO MY THESIS THAT SINCE BOTH THESE SECTS

BELIEVE IN THE BASIC TENETS OF ISLAM,IT SHOULDN'T MATTER

REALLY,ESPECIALLY, FOR US GAMBIANS, WHO IS A SHIA OR WHO IS A

SUNNI.BECAUSE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A CLEAN SHIA OR SUNNI.EACH SIDE

STEALS A COUPLE OF THINGS FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FENCE,WHICH TO ME

IS INDEED A GOOD THING.





REGARDS BASSSSS!!

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 15:37:55 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Shee'a-Sunni divide

Message-ID: <



Mr. Jawara,

Thanks for the very clear points from the holy Qu'ran. Brother Bass has said

many incorrect and misleading things in his so called well researched

treatise. However, l am waiting for him to complete his address before l

reply to it point by point, not with conjecture, but with facts. I believe he

promised to tell us why Gambians etc can feel free to be either Sunni or

Shi'ite. I'm looking forward to it.



Jabou Joh.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 16:26:22 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: Self Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



PAUL,

WELCOME ABOARD. THE BANTABA CAN GET TENSE AT TIMES, BUT ITS BOTH

EDUCATIVE AND INFORMATIONAL. FEEL FREE TO SHARE IDEAS. SAY HI TO OTHER

FOLKS OUT THERE.b HOPE TO SEE YOU AT SANG'S GRADUATION (BEREA) IN IN A

FEW WEEKS



PA-MAMBUNA

Lexington.



Paul Jammeh wrote:

>

> Hi Gambians & friends of Gambia,

>

> Though late, please accept my well overdue self introduction as a new

> member. Exams are kicking my butt as we head towards the end of the

> semester, and there was really no space to let a cat swing.

>

> Anyway, as a new member, I am most delighted to be part of this

> network.Special thanks to Dr. Amadou Janneh for helping list me in this

> effective and most profound Gambian "bantaba". Greetings to all of you

> from Jacksonville,AL.

>

> For those of you who don't know me, my name is Paul Dembo Jammeh, a

> Gambian, and a 1987 & 1989 st. Augustine's high school graduate.Presently,

> I am enrolled in Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama

> (NOT FLORIDA).Being here in this remote southern city is becoming fun. We

> are nine Gambians, eight of which are attending the same college. We hope

> to have more Gambian enrollment by the fall. So please come on board, have

> fun, and enjoy the unquestioned Alabama weather.

>

> Anyway, thanks for the time.

> Paul



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 09:48:07 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Educational group, Gambia College

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friend, Omar S. Saho

thanks for the information. Right now I have one of my gambian friends

visiting me , and last night I was showing my videos from my latest

visit to the Gambia and the Gambia college in 1995. And I can now

understand from your visit and information given, that the situation has

not been better og improved since those days. I=B4ll gladly join the

"education group". Put me on the list and give me more information,

please.=20

Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 13:34:55 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Dawda Singateh, Ancha, Jabou and others,



yes, the topic has been discussed vividly for weeks. As I see it, Gambia

and the Gambians are undergoing considerable changes, not only of

political stuctures, but of many other aspects of life. some of these

changes might be obvious and visible (... some even monumental..) but

there are many other not so spectacular processes and discussions which

are far from being over and the polygamy topic is one of it, I think.



This is why I'm convinced that continued discussion of the issue is

important - and we had not yet the pleasure of reading your ideas, as

you two are new listmembers. People who are not interested in the

topic, can just delete the messages.



Ylva recently posted an announcement of NOW, where a (white) polygamist

women is going to speek about the feminist aspect of the custom. I hope

that we'll have the chance of reading the speech.



Grown up in a monogamist society, I was longtime aware of the negative

aspects of polygamy, only. When I got in touch with Gambians and visited

the country I started developing interest in the advantages, which must

be there, because otherwise it would not have been practiced such a long

time.



The first thing, I came across was the partial freedom women could have

by sharing their husband. I mean, men can be very time- energy- and work

intensive (and sometimes money intensive, too). It could be a relief to

have a break from martial duties.



Concerning decision making, I could imagine, that - at least if the

households are seperate, which is more frequent in the urban areas, I

think - women have more freedom concerning decision making, as the

husband is not always there, i.e. the wifes are the "chiefs" during the

time when their husband is with another wife.



And then I thought of the power which could be achieved by the wifes: if

they agree and harmonize with each other, they could easily control

their husband.



Please bear with my theoretical "outsider's" views!



I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in a

way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of

women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education, using

religious justifications ... What do you think about the advantages and

disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In the previous

discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women would prefer to take

a married man, if they had to choose between a married and a single man.

Do you agree? I would particularly like to know the advantages for the

wifes - as those for men are quite obvious. How could an ideal

polygamist relationship look like? What are the reasons for breaking

with the tradition, which became, according to Dawda Singateh a tendency

in the Gambia?



Oh jeh, many questions - thanks for replies and for reading through!



Regards,



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Apr 1996 14:42:06 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Shee'a-Sunni divide

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> Mr. Jawara,

> Thanks for the very clear points from the holy Qu'ran. Brother Bass has said

> many incorrect and misleading things in his so called well researched

> treatise. However, l am waiting for him to complete his address before l

> reply to it point by point, not with conjecture, but with facts. I believe he

> promised to tell us why Gambians etc can feel free to be either Sunni or

> Shi'ite. I'm looking forward to it.

>

> Jabou Joh.





JABBOU!!

PERHAPS YOU SHOULD JUST GO AHEAD AND WRITE YOUR OBJECTIONS TO WHAT I

HAVE ALREADY WRITTEN, BECAUSE I HAVE AT PRESENT A LOT OF TRANSLATION

WORK TO DO FOR MY WORKPLACE,SO THAT THE GAMBIAN EPISODE WILL BE

INEVITABLY DELAYED.BUT I MUST SAY HERE A COUPLE OF THINGS THAT

DON'T NEED ANY RESEARCH AT ALL,GOOD OR BAD.



THAT BECAUSE GAMBIA IS A SECULAR,DEMOCRATIC,MULTI-ETHNIC,MULTI-RELIGIOUS

AND MULTI-SECT COUNTRY,

EVERYONE SHOULD,MUST AND WILL BE FREE TO FOLLOW WHATEVER CREED ONE

WANTS, WITHOUT RUNNING THE RISK OF BEING HOUNDED AND TAUNTED BY THE

ZEALOTS.THIS IS WHAT I BELIEVE IN,AND I KNOW THAT THAT IS THE WAY THE

MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS FEEL IN THEIR HEART OF HEARTS,AND I WOULD LIKE TO

BELIEVE THAT, EVEN THOUGH YOU TEDENTIOUSLY SOUND LIKE SOMEONE WHO HATES

THE SHIAS,YOU DO IT FOR THE SAKE OF CONTRIBUTING TO THE INTELLECTUAL

DISCUSSION ,AND NOT THAT YOU WOULD REALLY BE HOSTILE TO OTHER GAMBIANS

SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY DON'T AGREE WITH YOUR BRAND OF ISLAM.







REGARDS BASSSSS!!!





--

SZDDąū'3Af®







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 08:21:05 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Andrea,

Interesting questions...I love the Freudian slip typo: " Martial" instead

of "marital" duties :) best, Ylva PS Will forward the NOW speech if

someone e-mails it to me....



On Mon, 28 Apr 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:



> Hello Dawda Singateh, Ancha, Jabou and others,

>

> yes, the topic has been discussed vividly for weeks. As I see it, Gambia

> and the Gambians are undergoing considerable changes, not only of

> political stuctures, but of many other aspects of life. some of these

> changes might be obvious and visible (... some even monumental..) but

> there are many other not so spectacular processes and discussions which

> are far from being over and the polygamy topic is one of it, I think.

>

> This is why I'm convinced that continued discussion of the issue is

> important - and we had not yet the pleasure of reading your ideas, as

> you two are new listmembers. People who are not interested in the

> topic, can just delete the messages.

>

> Ylva recently posted an announcement of NOW, where a (white) polygamist

> women is going to speek about the feminist aspect of the custom. I hope

> that we'll have the chance of reading the speech.

>

> Grown up in a monogamist society, I was longtime aware of the negative

> aspects of polygamy, only. When I got in touch with Gambians and visited

> the country I started developing interest in the advantages, which must

> be there, because otherwise it would not have been practiced such a long

> time.

>

> The first thing, I came across was the partial freedom women could have

> by sharing their husband. I mean, men can be very time- energy- and work

> intensive (and sometimes money intensive, too). It could be a relief to

> have a break from martial duties.

>

> Concerning decision making, I could imagine, that - at least if the

> households are seperate, which is more frequent in the urban areas, I

> think - women have more freedom concerning decision making, as the

> husband is not always there, i.e. the wifes are the "chiefs" during the

> time when their husband is with another wife.

>

> And then I thought of the power which could be achieved by the wifes: if

> they agree and harmonize with each other, they could easily control

> their husband.

>

> Please bear with my theoretical "outsider's" views!

>

> I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in a

> way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of

> women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education, using

> religious justifications ... What do you think about the advantages and

> disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In the previous

> discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women would prefer to take

> a married man, if they had to choose between a married and a single man.

> Do you agree? I would particularly like to know the advantages for the

> wifes - as those for men are quite obvious. How could an ideal

> polygamist relationship look like? What are the reasons for breaking

> with the tradition, which became, according to Dawda Singateh a tendency

> in the Gambia?

>

> Oh jeh, many questions - thanks for replies and for reading through!

>

> Regards,

>

> Andrea

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 13:21:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <



Andrea'

In my younger years and up to a few years ago, I couldn't imagine myself in

a polygamous relationship even though l grew up in one. In my family, l had

the opportunity to observe the practice and see both the advantages and

disadvantages. On the negative side, there is much competition, jealousy ,

pettiness and distrust but there are can be many good things. E.g my

father's senior wife was a mid-wife per excellence (something she learned

from her mother) and delivered all my mothers babies.I had a huge family and

my dad provided food for all his employees(he was a peanut trader up river)

and l think that if one woman had to handle the amount of work involved

without an occasional break, they probably wouldn't live very long. I also

share your view that it is a great advantage to be able to get one's husband

out of your hair for a few days (sorry guys, no offence meant). Living with

husbands, especially traditional African husbands can be very demanding on a

woman and one can at least feel "free" for a while if there's another wife

they can go to. I have been very surprised by my own views on this issue

now.I first realized this when l had to move to the capital city in Botswana

with our kids for educational purposes, and without my former husband.I

thought l would be terribly lonely but found that l thoroughly enjoyed the

time l had alone. I know that now, if l had to share a husband, l would not

mind that at all provided that there is a certain level of maturity exercised

by all involved. I would not want to have to deal with unecessary hassles. I

think the main ingredient here would be self confidence and a good sense of

what you want to accomplish in life.If every body in the relationship . If

the wives cooperate, l think they can do much to make sure that all are

treated fairly.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: 28 Apr 97 14:39:19 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

Message-ID: <







FYI





---------- Forwarded Message ----------



From: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues, INTERNET:

TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET:

DATE: 4/26/97 12:45 AM



RE: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION



Sender:

Received: from VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (vms.dc.lsoft.com [206.241.12.2]) by arl-img-6.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)

id AAA14283; Sat, 26 Apr 1997 00:45:41 -0400

Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com by VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (LSMTP for OpenVMS v1.1a) with SMTP id <

Received: from MITVMA.MIT.EDU by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8c) with

NJE id 4962 for

-0400

Received: from MITVMA (NJE origin SMTP@MITVMA) by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LMail

V1.2b/1.8b) with BSMTP id 6860; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:29:55 -0400

Received: from travelers.mail.cornell.edu by mitvma.mit.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R3)

with TCP; Fri, 25 Apr 97 21:29:52 EDT

Received: from travelers.mail.cornell.edu (TRAVELERS.MAIL.CORNELL.EDU

[132.236.56.13]) by travelers.mail.cornell.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) with

SMTP id VAA02461; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:28:37 -0400 (EDT)

X-Sender:

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Message-ID: <

Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:28:37 -0400

Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

From: Ibe Ibeike-Jonah <

Subject: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

Comments: To:

Comments: cc: SENEGA-L@VM.CNUCE.CNR.IT,

gr@pbs.port.ac.uk, okyeame@MITVMA.MIT.EDU

To:



*** IMPORTANT, PLS READ ***



CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION



In the more than three decades since the bulk of African

countries gained independence from colonial rule, few African

rulers have voluntarily relinquished power or allowed themselves to

be defeated in an election. Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming

majority of these rulers have either been forced out of office

through popular revolt, armed insurrection, and coup d'etat, or

died in office after being too sick and senile to sign even their

signatures. Indeed, political succession has remained undoubtedly

one of post-colonial Africa's Achilles heels. The consequences of

this state of affairs are legion, and have been all too disastrous

for the continent. Many countries have known no political

stability --an essential condition for any meaningful development

to take place -- as a chain of individual rulers have, without

scruples, battled and decimated their own populace just to remain

in power; economies, upon which the welfare of the people depends,

have been ruined leaving in place a desolate economic landscape

that invites only the worst speculative activities and merchants of

death; precious unrenewable resources have continually been wasted

in pursuit of the mirage of staying in power indefinitely;

countless number of people have been uprooted and displaced from

their homes and reduced, as it were, to becoming food aid junkies

in refugee camps. Most portentous of all, the countries have been

robbed the dynamism and renewed vigor that come from the ascendance

to power of much younger, energetic leadership.



As we approach the 21st century, it behooves us (Africans) to

devise creative and ground-breaking ways to address this hydra-

headed problem. We need to create conditions to encourage African

heads of state to graciously hand over power to an elected

successor. This calls, among other things, for the establishment of

a Pan-African Senate consisting of former African heads of state

who have either allowed themselves to be defeated at the polls

(like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nicephore Soglo of Benin), or

handed over to a democratic process (like Olusegun Obasanjo of

Nigeria and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone), or retired in

conditions of pluralism and the open society (like Leopold Senghor

of Senegal, Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania, and Nelson "Madiba"

Mandela of South Africa who will be retiring in 1999 after a most

glorious and distinguished political career).



The Pan-African Senate will serve three-pronged yet

substantial purposes:

(1) The Senate would enable Africa to continue to tap the wisdom

and accumulated political experience of some of its most historic

statesmen and women.

(2) It would help to give African heads of state the promise of a

continuing honorific role, enable them to retain dignity, and thus

engender the practice of a dignified retirement within Africa.

(3) It would also help Africa to rescue the institution of the

presidency from continuing to be a zero-sum game with the pervasive

asinine mind set of "either I am President or I am nothing".



The idea for the creation of a Pan-African Senate to serve the

above objectives comes from Professor Ali Mazrui. It may not be a

sure-fire recipe to cure all of Africa's political succession woes,

but it sure is a significant step toward fruitfully dealing with

the problem. If such an institution was in place a long time ago,

it could have arguably helped to prevent some of the worst crisis

afflicting African countries today. If Mobutu had voluntarily

vacated the presidency 20 years ago, Zairians would have been

spared the anguish, trauma and poverty visited on them by 32 years

of Mobutuism; if Babangida had graciously handed over power to the

presumed winner of the 1993 presidential elections, the current

imbroglio Nigeria is enmeshed in could have been avoided; and if

current rulers of Gabon, Kenya, Togo, Cameroon, etc. voluntarily

relinquish power, their respective countries would be spared the

aggravation of forceful change in leadership.



This is why you or your organization should sign the letter

below to be sent to all African foreign ministers and heads of

state asking them to include the formation of an African Senate as

one of their agenda items in their upcoming annual meeting. The OAU

council of ministers will meet from May 28-30, and the heads of state

summit from June 2-4, 1997 at Harare Zimbabwe.



Append your name by cc

widely and send hardcopy signatories for collation to:

P. O. Box 4868, Ithaca NY 14852, USA.



Ibe Ibeike-Jonah



----------------------------------------------------------

April 25, 1997



President Robert G. Mugabe

Incoming Organization of African Unity (OAU) Chairman

Munhumutapa Bldg.

Samora Machel Avenue

Private Bag 7700, Causeway

Harare, Zimbabwe



Dear President Mugabe,



Creation of a Pan-African Senate



In the more than thirty years since the bulk of African

countries attained independence from colonial rule, few African

heads of state have voluntarily relinquished power or allowed

themselves to be defeated in an election. An inordinate number of

African rulers have either been forced out of office through armed

revolt and coup d'etat, or died in office after a protracted

illness that almost always paralyze the affairs of the state.

Indeed, political succession has remained one of Africa's Achilles

heels.



Conscious of the immense disastrous political and economic

consequences that ensue from the penchant of rulers to

indefinitely stay in office, mindful of the universal and fervent

desire of African people to creatively rise to the challenge of

solving the problems confronting the continent as we approach the

next century; and recognizing the need to create conditions that

will enable African rulers to graciously yield power to an elected

successor; we, the undersigned Africans, friends of Africa and

organizations recommend and call on the Organization of African

Unity (OAU) Council of Ministers and Heads of Government to include

as an agenda item in their scheduled annual summit meeting in

Harare, Zimbabwe the prompt establishment of a Pan-African Senate

consisting precisely of former African heads of state (and those

who follow in their footsteps) who have:

(i) either willingly and gracefully accepted electoral defeat at

the polls (like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nicephore Soglo of

Benin);

(ii) or handed over to a democratic process (like Olusegun

Obasanjo of Nigeria and Julius Bio of Sierra Leone);

(iii) or retired in conditions of pluralism and the open society

(like Leopold Senghor of Senegal, Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania,

and Nelson "Madiba" Mandela of South Africa who has announced he

will be retiring in 1999 after a most distinguished political

career).



The Pan-African Senate will serve three-pronged yet

substantial purposes:

(1) The Senate would enable Africa to continue to tap the wisdom

and accumulated political experience of some of its most historic

statesmen and women.

(2) It would help to give African heads of state the promise of a

continuing honorific role, enable them to retain dignity, and thus

engender the practice of a dignified retirement within Africa.

(3) It would also help Africa to rescue the institution of the

presidency from continuing to be a zero-sum game with the pervasive

asinine mind set of "either I am President or I am nothing".



We hope that the OAU Council of Ministers and Presidents will

heed our clarion call for the establishment of a Pan-African Senate

which, we believe, will significantly address the sore emanating

from the problem of political succession in Africa.



Sincerely,



signed



(001) Ibe Ibeike-Jonah, Ithaca NY (Nigerian)

(002) Prof. Ali Mazrui, Director Global Cultural Studies, SUNY

Binghamton NY

(003) Ed Mabaya, Mutare Zimbabwe

(004) Krishna Rao, New Delhi India

(005) Gibson Guvheya, Masvingo, Zimbabwean

(006) Dr Michel Del Buono, Cornell University/World Bank

(007) Araz Mekhtiev, Baku Azerbaijan

(008) Prof. Muna Ndulo, Cornell Law School, Ithaca (Zambian)

(009)

(010)

(011)

(012)

(013)

(014)

(015)

(016)

(017)

(018)

(019)

(020)

....

....

....

Cc:

- President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Outgoing OAU Chairman

- All African Heads of State

- Dr Stanislaus Mudenge, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister

- All African Foreign Ministers

- Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, OAU Secretary-General

- Mr Kofi Annan, UN Secretary-General

- Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Commonwealth of Nations Secretary-General

- Mwalimu Julius K. Nyerere, former President of Tanzania

- Kenneth Kaunda, former President of Zambia

- Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State of Nigeria

- Leopold Senghor, former President of Senegal

- Nicephore Soglo, former President of Benin Republic

- Julius Maada Bio, former Head of State of Sierra Leone

- Ibrahima Sy, OAU Representative to the UN

- Edouard E. Benjamin, ECOWAS Executive Secretary

- Kaire Mbuende, SADC Executive Secretary

- K. Y. Amoako, ECA Executive Secretary

- All African Media Outlets

- All African Non-governmental Organizations





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Apr 1996 21:45:56 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: APPEAL FOR AN (ISP) LOCATION !!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



ABDOU wrote:

>

> Hi Folks,

> I spoke to Sankung today and he promised to try and send us some

> more issues through his own private, undisconnected account.

> As you know, I appealed to the list for help in locating an ISP

> with a public X.25 interface and have received none so far. As I am

> preparing for exams, I am doubtful that I can spend more than a little

> time on this search.

> Thanks and bye for now,

> -Abdou.

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A.TOURAY

> Computer Science

> Columbia University

> New York, NY 10027

>

> MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************



HELLO EVERYONE OUT THERE!!!

please,please,heed the call that Abdou

is making,and help him locate the ISP needed.Abdou and others are our

Scientists,and if they can't get the tools to do the job,our Observer

Online Project would be heading for a dangerous

standstill.So,please,please everyone help!!



REGARDS BASSSS!!

--

SZDDąū'3Af®



--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 14:05:43 -0500 (EST)

From: "Ousman G." <

To:

Subject: Re: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in

> a way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of

> women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education,

> using religious justifications ... What do you think about the

> advantages and disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In

> the previous discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women

> would prefer to take a married man, if they had to choose between a

> married and a single man. Do you agree? I would particularly like to

> know the advantages for the wifes - as those for men are quite

> obvious. How could an ideal polygamist relationship look like? What

> are the reasons for breaking with the tradition, which became,

> according to Dawda Singateh a tendency in the Gambia?





If there is any advantage to polygamy, then it is neglible compared

to its ill effects. Having been raised in a polygamous family most of

my life, I know at first hand how this affect the children and the emotional

effect on the wife who falls out of favor with the huusban. I

personally find it hard to believe that nowadays there is any

advantage to polygamy except for sexual fullfilment. The children's

welfare should be primary concern for adults before venturing into

polygamy. I think there should some legislature in place limiting

polygamy to only two wives. Having three, four, etc, is just plain

excessive and absurd. Polygamy may have had some merits

generations ago, but not in today's lifestyle.



Thanks.



Ousman



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 22:18:21 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: East African Passports.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



East African Passports To Be Launched Tuesday







Apr. 28, 1997





Sam Mugo PANA Correspondent



NAIROBI, Kenya (PANA) - All is set for the launch Tuesday in Arusha,

Tanzania, of the East African passport for use in Kenya, Tanzania and

Uganda under their revived sub-regional cooperation scheme.



The passports will be officially put into circulation by Presidents

Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania and

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda at a ceremony in the northern

Tanzanian tourist town.



Besides the introduction of the passports, the three leaders will also

unveil a Sub-regional flag, to signify the renewal of cooperation

between the three states in March 1996.



Tuesday's event will be part of an East African summit at which the

leaders will discuss a three-year development strategy aimed at

enhancing cooperation and assess the progress attained over the past

year.



The agenda of summit will include the 1997-98 budget of the

secretariat of the Cooperation based in Arusha, Tanzania, reports on

employment and labour movement and the state of relations between the

European Union and the 71-nation African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP).





The three leaders will also examine a report covering the

consultations of the vice-chancellors of East African universities.



Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda had a thriving economic community created

in 1967 and operated joint railway, airline, customs, research as well

as a legislature.



The community was officially dissolved in 1983 after being

strangulated by political differences which started with the January

1971 military coup d'etat in Uganda.





Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng





----------------------------------------------------------------------

--





Copyright =A9 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 22:18:21 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa`s Telecom Union In Dire Straits.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Africa's Telecom Union In Dire Straits







Apr. 28, 1997





Sam Mugo PANA Correspondent



NAIROBI, Kenya (PANA) - A high level meeting of the Pan African

Telecommunications Union (Patu) opened in Nairobi on Monday with a

call on member countries to pay their outstanding dues to enable it

complete its programmes on time.



Opening the joint administrative council high level committee and

experts meeting, Kenya's Permanent Secretary for Transport and

Communications, Stanley Murage, insisted on the need to give the union

the financial resources and infrastructure needed for its

restructuring.



He said funds were required to enable the union cope with the

fast-changing technology under the ongoing globalisation of

telecommunication networks and services.



Murage said a revitalised Patu needs to address not only issues

concerning individual member-countries but also matters of regional

importance pending on the continent as a whole.



He said that the rapid changes have not only affected economic

development internationally, but have also impacted on management,

operations and regulation of telecommunications. He said Africa must

take cognisance of these trends and adopt suitable strategies to

enhance its position in these fields.



Murage recalled that a Patu conference held in Kampala, Uganda in 1994

had established the high level committee to study and make

recommendations on the restructuring of the union.



He commended the committee drawn from Patu five regions for completing

its task making it possible for participants in Nairobi to consider

the report and recommendations.



Patu's administrative council chairman, H. Katema lamented that the

Kinshasa-based Patu secretariat had been operating under extremely

difficult financial and communications conditions.



And yet, he said, the union has the potential of becoming a sure

avenue for achieving an integrated telecommunications network for the

entire African region.



The one-week conference attracted participants from 19 Patu

member-states, representing Africa's five geographical regions.



They came from Egypt and Tunisia (North Africa); Benin, Burkina Faso,

Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger and Nigeria (West Africa); Cameroon,

Central Africa republic, Congo and Zaire (Central Africa); Ethiopia,

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (East Africa) and Swaziland and Zambia

(Southern Africa).





Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

--





Copyright =A9 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 17:55:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: POLYGAMMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello Jabou,

Thanks for the info. I already recieved a lot of info from Tony about

previous discussions the group has before I became a part of it.

I agree with you that a man cannot treat two women the same way..I don't

think that it is humanly possible. there will always be a favourite, due

to compatibility etc. The man might think that he's treating them the

same way cause non of the women is complaining. Only the women know

different. This is even more true esp. when the woman comes from a family

in which "women should respect their husbands and obey them" ie " be seen

and not heard". I also think that you're right in saying that it is a

lesson from God esp. when these men find out that having more than one

wife is

more than they can handle, ie, they don't have enough money to take care

of both their wives and their children properly or it causing them a lot

more stress than they had anticipated, etc.

I think a major problem is to educate women at home,.......esp. the

fact that they do

not have to depend on a man to take care of them,....they can do it by

themselves. Because I do think that some women become 2nd, 3rd etc wife

because thay want to be taken cared of........not having any "marketable"

skills that will enable them to care of themselves or do things for

themselves. I hope most of it will end cause I've seen a lot of pain, not

only with the wives but mostly the children, most of whom, due to their

mothers dislike for the "other wife/wives", influence their childrens

feelings towards the "other children". I'm sure there are some good

polygammous marriages out there and I might be wrong about this, but I

just feel there's more bad coming from these marriages than good. Am I

wrong about this??

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 18:55:49 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Mon, 28 Apr 1997, Ousman G. wrote:

>

> If there is any advantage to polygamy, then it is neglible compared

> to its ill effects. Having been raised in a polygamous family most of

> my life, I know at first hand how this affect the children and the emotional

> effect on the wife who falls out of favor with the huusban. I

> personally find it hard to believe that nowadays there is any

> advantage to polygamy except for sexual fullfilment. The children's

> welfare should be primary concern for adults before venturing into

> polygamy. I think there should some legislature in place limiting

> polygamy to only two wives. Having three, four, etc, is just plain

> excessive and absurd. Polygamy may have had some merits

> generations ago, but not in today's lifestyle.

>

> Thanks.

>

> Ousman



I have to agree with Ousman that polygammy should be limited to two

wives, since I believe that trying to eliminate it is...............

If one has to look at it from the womens point of view that Andrea and

Jabou pointed out ie African husbands are harder to deal with, needing

time for yourself after all the stress etc, then I can see how it can be

advantageous. BUT this is only true if all the women involved are mature

enough to handle the situation......which isn't often the case. The

problem is that some the women invole can be petty and catty. The friends

of one wife form a gang and in favour of their friend backbite the other

wife/wives, make obscene calls to her or even go to the extend to

attacking her physically !!! all of which is absurd, ridiculous

and childish. It's like saying "you have to suffer cause you're not part

of us". This sort of attitude shouldn't even be tolerated when it comes

to kids rather than adults.

When it comes to the stress involved with being married to a

Gambian/ African man, I think a lot of it has something to do with the

fact that you are married to the whole family and not just the man.

Sometimes, His extended family interfers with your marriage, giving you

advice and

telling you what and what not to do. I know it's hard, because most of us

tend to listen to advice from our families and instead of treating it

just as advice and seeing if it's necessary to act on it in our

particular situation, some people act on it, just as a sign of respect, or

just

to make them feel that even though we're married what they say still

matters. I guess this is where a husband and a wife have to be open with

each other. I think that some times Husbands

should be told about things like these, but there are women who think

they shouldn't bother their husbands with troubles that they ( the wife)

is having with the interferences of their husbands family. This kind of

stress can build up, making one feel angry and frustrated. But I think

that being husband and wife doesn't mean being stuck together all the

time. I think both should be able to make time inorder to do things away

from each other.......no I'n not saying that it's easy, just that it is

possible and should be encouraged. hence I don't think that one needs the

presence of another wife to make this a possibility. If a woman can make

the sacrifice of being with one man for the rest of her life I don't see

why a man cannot do the same!!! I'll stop here and see what everyone has

to say.

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 19:09:08 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: POLYGAMY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I agree with Ousman that polygammy should be limited to two

wives, since I believe that trying to eliminate it is...............

If one has to look at it from the womens point of view that Andrea and

Jabou pointed out ie African husbands are harder to deal with, needing

time for yourself after all the stress etc, then I can see how it can be

advantageous. BUT this is only true if all the women involved are mature

enough to handle the situation......which isn't often the case. The

problem is that some the women invole can be petty and catty. The friends

of one wife form a gang and in favour of their friend backbite the other

wife/wives, make obscene calls to her or even go to the extend to

attacking her physically !!! all of which is absurd, ridiculous

and childish. It's like saying "you have to suffer cause you're not part

of us". This sort of attitude shouldn't even be tolerated when it comes

to kids rather than adults.

When it comes to the stress involved with being married to a

Gambian/ African man, I think a lot of it has something to do with the

fact that you are married to the whole family and not just the man.

Sometimes, His extended family interfers with your marriage, giving you

advice and

telling you what and what not to do. Not that this is a bad thing but

that they sometimes tend to overdo it. I know it's hard, because most of us

tend to listen to advice from our families and instead of treating it

just as advice and seeing if it's necessary to act on it in our

particular situation, some people act on it, just as a sign of respect, or

just

to make them feel that even though we're married what they say still

matters. I guess this is where a husband and a wife have to be open with

each other. I think that some times Husbands

should be told about things like these, but there are women who think

they shouldn't bother their husbands with troubles that they ( the wife)

is having with the interferences of their husbands family. This kind of

stress can build up, making one feel angry and frustrated. But I think

that being husband and wife doesn't mean being stuck together all the

time. I think both should be able to make time inorder to do things away

from each other.......no I'n not saying that it's easy, just that it is

possible and should be encouraged. hence I don't think that one needs the

presence of another wife to make this a possibility. If a woman can make

the sacrifice of being with one man for the rest of her life I don't see

why a man cannot do the same!!! I'll stop here and see what everyone has

to say.

Ancha.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 19:30:38 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Sorry.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



sorry guys I just realised that i sent that message twice.....oooooops!!!

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Apr 1996 22:08:05 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



ndeye marie njie,

>

> Team,

> I think that it is a good idea for the committee members to pay their $20

> subscription fee now so that we have money to pay for the IRS registration.

> I'm willing to put in my payment now. BUT because the preliminary funds to

> set up the project was not something we discussed/thought about when we set

> up the committee, I don't feel that every committee member should be

> obligated to pay their subscription now. If you want to pay your

> subscription now, do so because you believe in the success of this project

> and are committed to it, but don't do it because you feel obligated to (i.e

> everyone is doing it so you feel you have to too).

> I feel I have to say this since we had never discussed this aspect of the

> project before.

>

> On the same note, I am not comfortable with the idea of accepting payments

> from the rest of Gambia-l until we can give them what they are paying for.

> We need to be very cautious about accepting payment for something that we

> cannot provide yet!!! This is my opinion however if the majority of the

> committee think/feel differently, please voice it, so we can make some sort

> of decision.

>

> Ndey, when you do fine the time, please address Momodou Jagana's question

> about the bank account, and if it's feasible for us to send the payment, and

> when and where.

>

> Thanks again for your cooperation.

>

> N'Deye Marie

>

> -----------------------------------

> N'Deye Marie N'Jie

> Graduate Research Associate

> The Ohio State University

> 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

> 590 Woody Hayes Drive

> Columbus, OH 43210

>

> Fax: (614)292-9448

> Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

> E-mail:



HELLO NDEY!!

FIRST OF ALL,I NEED EITHER YOUR POSTAL ADDRESS OR THAT

OF NDEY

DRAMMEH, SO THAT I CAN SEND MY TWENTY-DOLLAR DRAFT.AND SECONDLY,EVEN

THOUGH YOUR CONCERNS ARE WELL FOUNDED,WE MUST RECOGNIZE THE HARD FACT

THAT WITHOUT SOME BUCKS IN ITS ACOUNT,THE GAMBIANET WILL BE NOTHING BUT

A MERE TALKING SHOP,SO OBSERVER OR NO OBSERVER, ALL OF US WHO CAN PAY

THE TWENTY BUCKS SHOULD AND MUST PAY NOW,SO THAT IF WE WANT TO DO

SOMETHING ELSE,YOU THE PEOPLE DOWN THERE CAN DO IT QUICKLY WITHOUT

HAVING TO WAIT FOR BITS AND PIECES OF SUBSCRIBTIONS COMING PIECEMEAL

FROM AROUND THE GLOBE.WE MUST NOT ALLOW OURSELVES TO BE LIMITED AND

DEFINED BY THE OBSERVER PROJECT,IF IT FAILS,AND I AM PRAYING THAT THAT

WILL NOT HAPPEN,WE WILL HAVE TO TRY THE POINT AND FOROYAAA.



SO,PLEASE GIVE THE ADDRESS SO THAT THOSE OF US WHO CAN PAY NOW,SEND

THEIR SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THAT ADDRESS.AND PLEASE,BE REST ASSURED THAT WE

HAVE TOTAL CONFIDENCE IN YOU PEOPLE AND WE APPRECIATE ALL THE EFFORTS

YOU ARE MAKING TO MAKE THIS PROJECT A SUCCESS.



REGARDS BASSSS!!



--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:02:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: ISP Search

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

If you were thinking of helping to search for an ISP, you need not

to anymore as one has already been found by Sankung.

Thanks,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:13:29 EDT

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Amadou and I missed the "bantaba" for a while due to our busy schedules

(not unlike many List members). We are therefore not up-to-date on the

"Observer" subscription issue and don't have the time to read all of the

messages received over the past several weeks.



However, Amadou pledged $50 and we would like to send that to whoever is

responsible for collecting the funds. Please let us know where to send

the money.



Fatou K. Scattred -Janneh

Knoxville, TN





"Learning Without Virtue

Is Like Pearls on a Dunghill"

(forgot the source)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:26:02 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumonia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumonia



GENEVA (April 25) XINHUA - A large field trial in Gambia has shown

that a conjugate vaccine against the bacterium Haemophilus influenzae

type b (Hib) prevents both pneumonia and meningitis resulting from this

bacterium in young children.

This information was contained in a press release by the World

Health Organization (WHO) today.

In the trial, 42,848 infants were assigned at random to receive

either the Hib polysaccharide-tetanus protein conjugate vaccine (PRP-T)

mixed with diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine (DTP), or DTP alone

(the control group) at ages two, three and four months. Children in

the study who developed meningitis or pneumonia were investigated to

see if it was due to the Hib bacterium.

By the end of the study, 50 cases, proven by bacterial culture, had

been identified among children in the study. There were 20 cases among

children who had received three doses of vaccine, 19 in the control

group and one in those who had received the PRP-T vaccine, indicating a

vaccine efficacy in fully vaccinated children of 95 percent.

Consequently, the vaccine efficacy for the prevention of Hib pneumonia

was estimated to be 100 percent.

Among children in the study there were 449 episodes of pneumonia

with severe x-ray changes. Those children who had received PRP-T

vaccine had 20 percent less of these episodes, indicating that 20

percent of episodes of severe pneumonia in those children were due to

Hib and were prevented by the vaccine.

"The value of this vaccine in African infants has now been proven.

In Asia there are still doubts about the true burden of Hib disease

and this is currently under investigation," Dr Kim Mulholland, of

WHO's Child Health and Development (CHD) and Vaccine Research and

Development (VRD) programs, who was the principal investigator in the

study.

"The challenge ahead now is to provide this highly effective vaccine

at reasonable cost to the children who need it most, those living in

developing countries," he said. Enditem

25/04/97 15:46 GMT

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:27:19 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: Kenya Based Habitat Center target of U.N. Probe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Kenya Based Habitat Center target of U.N. Probe



By Evelyn Leopold

UNITED NATIONS, April 25 (Reuter) - In a scathing report, the U.N.

inspector-general said the Nairobi-based Centre for Human Settlements

needed a financial and policy overhaul if it expected to survive.

"Allowing the current state of affairs to persist for any length of

time into the future would be reprehensible," said the report, released

on Friday by the U.N. office of Internal Oversight Services led by Karl

Paschke of Germany.

It said that the centre, known as Habitat, had few financial

controls, hired unneeded consultants, assigned staff members to tasks

they did not perform and functioned under a muddled organisational and

policy structure.

"Accordingly, the situation of Habitat is serious and should not be

allowed to continue," the report said. U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan

agreed with the findings in the document, his spokesman, Fred Eckhard,

said.

The centre was created to study ways of improving the quantity and

quality of housing for people in developing countries. Last June it

organised a conference on the common problems of teeming cities

throughout the world.

Paschke noted that the centre had been audited over the past few

years. But he said that "concrete action taken so far is too little and

too late."

One example concerned an official who had been associated with a

consultancy firm frequently awarded important contracts for projects

under his supervision. "A special investigation into the circumstances

leading to this situation is warranted," the report said.

Assistant Secretary-General Wally N'Dow of Gambia took over the

Habitat centre in 1994 in an effort to give it some leadership, but

almost immediately had to delegate his responsibiities to two deputies

so he could organise last June's Conference on Human Settlements in

Istanbul.

But their duties were worded in broad terms "and did not delineate

the boundaries of the respective responsibilities, authorities and

accountability," the report said.

"In the absense of leadership, significant shortcomings developed

in the management of the programmes and resources of the centre, both

human and financial," the report said.

Paschke also criticised personnel policies, the excessive hiring of

consultants, the placing of staff in jobs that did not exist in the

organisation's structure and the exaggeration of duties to justify

classifying a post at a higher level.

He said that decisions relating to personnel and finance appeared

to be made behind closed doors with little accountability.

The Habitat Centre was set up after the first U.N. conference on

human settlements, held in Vancouver, Canada, in 1976. REUTER



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:28:41 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: Mystery Millionaire

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Who is this African guy and why is he giving away so much money?



By DAVID ROYSE

Associated Press Writer

MIAMI (AP) -- There's no question Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko is a

generous man.

The West African multimillionaire hired more than 10,000 workers to

rebuild his home village in Mali. He paid for 200 African athletes to go

to the Olympics in Atlanta. He gave $300,000 to a high-school band in

Miami so it could perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New

York City.

He even offered $30,000 to a U.S. Customs agent to try to expedite

the shipment of two helicopters to West Africa.

Big mistake.

"I wanted to do good and I stepped on the law. And the law stepped on

me," he said after he was sentenced in March on federal payoff charges.

Sissoko says it was a cultural misunderstanding. Prosecutors say he

wanted to use his money and influence to bypass normal export channels.

Either way, Sissoko pleaded guilty to paying an illegal gratuity. A

judge sentenced him to four months in prison with credit for time

already served, meaning he had to spend an additional 45 days in jail.

The sentence was the lightest Sissoko could get. He was so pleased he

kept on giving -- this time a new $65,000 Mercedes to each of his three

lawyers.

Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko (pronounced fu-TONG-uh dit bu-BA-ni

sis-SO-ko) has amassed a fortune that his lawyers say is considerably in

excess of $25 million.

What is unclear is how Sissoko came into his riches. The story he

told after his sentencing differed from the one he has told in the past.

And it doesn't jibe with the biography that his lawyers presented the

court.

Sissoko, 51, recently discussed his past with reporters at his

lawyers' 19th-floor offices overlooking Biscayne Bay. Speaking through

an interpreter, many of his answers only raised more questions about how

he started life in a thatch hut in Mali and became an international

philanthropist.

His web of companies and business ventures is complicated and

difficult to trace. He has whole or part interests in hotels and casinos

in Europe and Africa, but there is no single corporation overseeing all

of his ventures.

Sissoko, who owns a condominium in Miami, describes his work in the

oil business as that of a middleman.

"If you want oil, I know where to get it," he says.

His version of events differ from those in the biography written for

his defense by his attorneys. That biography says he got rich when oil

was discovered on land he owned. In the interview he said there's never

been oil on any land he has owned.

His assistants insist that translation -- Sissoko doesn't speak

English -- is to blame for the discrepancies.

Law enforcement officials also had trouble ferreting out the

particulars of Sissoko's past. "It was like trying to pin down smoke,"

said one federal investigator who did not want to be identified.

Sissoko, who never went to school, said he once wandered around China

and India without a job after traveling to Asia on a cargo ship as a

stowaway.

The biography said he traded textiles in India. He said he lived only

by the generosity of a mysterious holy man who took him in.

About 20 years ago, Sissoko, after working as a house servant and

selling soup in a train station, said he was working in a diamond mine

in Liberia.

Five days a week the miners worked for food, blankets and a modest

salary, he said. One day a week they were given dirt, which sometimes

contained small diamonds.

Sissoko said he collected 13 rough diamonds over six months and then

went to Belgium, where he heard the stones would bring millions. He said

he was paid $9 million for the gems.

He said no one asked where he got them. No one questioned the

millions he took to a bank.

"It's something that lots of people were doing. All the diamonds came

from Africa," he said. "Tons and tons of stones."

He also said he sold a diamond he found on the ground while working

as a servant for a Frenchman in Senegal. That one, he claimed, fetched

$4.5 million.

He said he left the money in a European bank account and returned to

Africa with only $40. He said he started looking for work again.

"When a man looks for money, he can't travel with money," Sissoko

said. "When you have money, you are too lazy to look for it."

Banning Eyre, an American musician who lived in Mali and knows

Sissoko, said he has seen him hire musicians for all-night performances

at his house in the capital of Bamako and pay for it with a $12,000 bar

of gold.

"People say he has performed magical deeds for presidents of

countries all over West Africa," Eyre told The Miami Herald. "They say

he has magical powers."

One Western source in Liberia told the Herald that it is "extremely

doubtful" Sissoko made his fortune selling diamonds. Neither he nor

other sources had heard of the millionaire, though.

Sissoko was seen recently at a downtown Miami hotel with Sarkis

Soghanalian, who went to federal prison for trying to sell 103 U.S.

combat helicopters to Iraq in 1983. Sissoko was not aware of the arms

merchant's background and has had no business dealing with him, an aide

to Sissoko said.

Just before his arrest, Sissoko planned to go to a White House dinner

where a fund-raiser planned to solicit a contribution to the Democratic

National Committee, already under fire for taking contributions from

foreigners in exchange for meetings with high-level officials.

The fund-raiser, John Catsimatidis, told The New York Times that

Sissoko never made a contribution.

At Sissoko's sentencing, high-powered attorneys, including former

U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, and top diplomats from several African

nations rushed to his defense when he was accused of paying the customs

agent to help expedite the delivery of the choppers.

Sissoko said one was intended as an air ambulance for poor villages

in Gambia. The other, he said, was meant for his start-up airline, Air

Dabia.

Sissoko said he thought there was no other way to get the helicopters

out of the United States. He said he was told by the customs agent that

he needed a special federal license to get the choppers out. But he was

told that it would cost $30,000.

"They asked for something -- and we were afraid to refuse," he said.

John Mayer, a Dutch businessman who is a partner with Sissoko in a

hotel development in Spain, said the West African collided with a legal

system and a way of doing business that he didn't understand.

"He is suddenly now being faced with the facts of life as he didn't

know them," Mayer said.

After Sissoko's release from prison, he will serve four more months

under house arrest in Miami before being deported.

Supporters say such a good man must have run afoul of the law

inadvertently. And his benefactors don't question him.

"I'm just thinking about what he's doing for our kids. He's a hero in

the eyes of Central High," says Central High School assistant principal

Rodney Reed, whose school band is headed to New York for the

Thanksgiving parade, thanks to Sissoko.

"He'll always be a hero in our eyes. Even after he goes home."



Copyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.



------------------------------



Francophone West Africa seek joint peace force



NIAMEY, Niger (Reuter) - Armed forces chiefs of staff of seven

French-speaking states in West Africa are calling for creation of a

joint force to prevent or end conflict and help with humanitarian

operations -- within or beyond the region.

The proposal, made at the end of a three-day meeting in Niger's

capital Niamey Saturday, will be put to their heads of state to promote

peace in a region which has experienced the destabilizing effects of

civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The meeting grouped members of the sub-regional non-aggression and

defense cooperation pact ANAD -- Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali,

Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

"The armed forces chief of staff, convinced of the opportunity and

the need for the FPA (ANAD Peacekeeping Force), reaffirm their

determination to work under the authority of their heads of state for

the success of what is an historic initiative for the African

continent," they said in a statement.

The meeting followed joint manoeuvres earlier this year between

several ANAD members and former colonial power France aimed at handling

such volatile situations.

Niger's armed forces chief of staff, Amadou Moussa Gros, said that

the command of the standing force could be given to a civilian or

military person depending on the circumstances of its deployment.

"It will be a permanent force of specialist units on standby in

their countries of origin and which would assemble on demand whether for

crises in ANAD's zone of influence or outside member countries," he told

a news conference.

The specialized units would be about battalion size -- 400 to 700

soldiers by country. Gros said the force and its operations would be

funded by contributions from member states, from friendly nations and

international institutions.

The armed forces chiefs of staff of Benin, Guinea, English-speaking

Gambia and Portuguese-speaking Guinea Bissau, which is switching to the

CFA franc currency of its Francophone neighbors, attended the meeting as

observers.

West African states currently contribute to the Nigerian-led ECOMOG

force, which is helping keep the peace in Liberia and ensure security

ahead of national elections currently scheduled for May 30.

ECOMOG was set up by the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS), which groups both English-speaking and French-speaking nations

in the region.

ANAD was set up in 1977 to promote peace in the region. REUTER



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



------------------------------



HEALTH: PNEUMONIA VACCINE SUCCESSFULLY TESTED IN GAMBIA



GENEVA, (Apr. 25) IPS - A vaccine trial in Gambia has proven the

pneumonia and meningitis caused by the "Haemophilus influenzae" type b

(Hib) bacteria in infants can be prevented even in the developing

countries.

"The value of this vaccine in African infants has now been proven,"

said Kim Mulholland, member of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Child Health and Development (CHD) and Vaccine Research and Development

(VRD) programmes.

The Hib vaccine had been administered to small children in the

industrialized countries over recent years with the result that Hib

meningitis has practically disappeared from these regions.

Up until now, only a small number of developing countries had

incorporated the joint vaccine against Hib in its vaccination

programmes, due to its high cost and doubts about it being useful in

this setting.

A WHO report, which told of the success of the wide ranging tests

carried out in the Gambian terrain, explained that Hib infection is

more common in the developing countries where it has been studied than

in the industrialized countries.

The illness tends to appear amongst the youngest children and

commonly results in pneumonia type symptoms.

The experiment in Gambia was planned to determine the efficiency of

the vaccine in a developing country where the epidemiology is different

to the developed countries.

Another aim of the experiment was to see exactly what level of

protection against pneumonia the vaccine gave to the Gambian infants.

The study was based on 42,848 children chosen at random to receive

the Hib polysaccharide-tetanus protein conjugate vaccine (PRP-T) mixed

with diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine (DTP). In

the control group, babies of two, three and four months were given DTP

alone.

All the children in the study group who contracted meningitis or

pneumonia were tested to see if the Hib bacteria was the cause.

At the end of the study, the bacteria cultures indicated that 50

cases of had been identified amongst the children examined.

There were 20 cases amongst children who had received three doses of

the vaccine, 19 cases in the control group and only one case amongst

those who had received the PRP-T vaccine, which shows a 95 percent

effectiveness amongst children who received the full course of vaccine.

The WHO acknowledged the difficulties in proving that pneumonia has

been provoked by Hib as bacteria cultures need to be grown from blood

or lung tissue taken from the children.

Of the 17 cases identified, seven were thought to have received only

a partial vaccination course, whereby they were excluded from the

primary analysis. The other 10 cases formed part of the control group.

Consequently, said the WHO, the efficiency of the vaccine for the

prevention of Hib-related pneumonia could be placed at nearly 100

percent.

Mulholland said "the true burden of the Hib infections in Asia" is

still unknown, although research is being carried out to determine

exactly how prevalent this is.

"The challenge ahead now is to provide this highly effective vaccine

at reasonable cost to the children who need it most, those living in

developing countries," said the researcher.

The Gambia experiment was directed by the United Kingdom Medical

Research Council. The resources were provided by the United States

Agency for International Development (USAID), the WHO and the United

Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the vaccines by the Pasteur

Merieux laboratory.

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 10:11:13 EST

From: Winston Kawaley <

To:

Subject: World Cup Africa Zone Results



NAIROBI, April 28 (Reuter) - Collated results of African

zone World Cup soccer qualifiers played over the weekend:



Group 1

In Nairobi: Kenya 1 Guinea 0 (halftime 1-0)

Scorer: Musa Otieno 3 pen

Attendance: 55,000

In Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso 1 Nigeria 2 (0-1)

Scorers:

Burkina Faso- Mamadou Zongo 76

Nigeria - Mangaoule Diabate 40 own goal, Emmanuel Amunike 58

Attendance: 20,000

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Nigeria 4 3 1 0 7 3 10

Kenya 4 2 1 1 7 7 7

Guinea 4 2 0 2 6 4 6

Burkina Faso 4 0 0 4 4 10 0

Next matches: June 7 - Nigeria v Kenya, June 8 - Guinea v

Burkina Faso



Group 2

In Tunis: Tunisia 2 Liberia 0 (0-0)

Scorers: Adel Sellimi 60 pen, Khaled Badra 78

Attendance: 38,000

In Windhoek: Namibia 2 Egypt 3 (0-0)

Scorers:

Namibia - China Utoni 61, Mohamed Ouseb 87 pen

Egypt - Hadi Kassaba 76 pen, Hussein Hassan 80

Al Hadi 89

Standings

Tunisia 4 4 0 0 6 1 12

Egypt 4 2 0 2 10 5 6

Liberia 4 1 1 2 1 3 4

Namibia 4 0 1 3 4 12 1

Next matches: June 8 - Liberia v Namibia, Egypt v Tunisia



Group 3

In Lusaka: Zambia 3 Congo 0 (1-0)

Scorers: Dennis Lota 40, Johnston Bwalya 88, Mwape Miti 89

In Lome, Togo: Zaire 1 South Africa 2 (1-1)

Scorers:

Zaire - Zico Tumba 25

South Africa - Doctor Khumalo 21, Phil Masinga 71

Attendance: 6,000

Standings

Congo 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

South Africa 4 2 1 1 3 3 7

Zambia 4 1 2 1 5 3 5

Zaire 4 0 2 2 4 6 2

Next matches: June 8 - Congo v Zaire, South Africa v Zambia



Group 4

In Harare: Zimbabwe 0 Angola 0

Attendance: 40,000

In Douala: Cameroon 2 Togo 0 (0-0)

Scorers: Bernard Tchoutang 85, Patrick Mboma 88

Attendance: 30,000

Standings

Cameroon 4 3 1 0 7 2 10

Angola 4 2 2 0 5 2 8

Zimbabwe 4 1 1 2 4 3 4

Togo 4 0 0 4 3 12 0

Next matches: June 8 - Angola v Cameroon, Togo v Zimbabwe



Group 5

In Accra: Ghana 3 Gabon 0 (1-0)

Scorers: Felix Aboagye 42, Mohamed Gargo 60, 63 pen

Attendance: 15,000

In Freetown: Sierra Leone 0 Morocco 1 (0-1)

Standings

Morocco 3 2 1 0 7 2 7

Ghana 4 1 3 0 7 4 6

Sierra Leone 4 1 1 2 2 6 4

Gabon 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Next matches: June 8 - Gabon v Sierra Leone, Morocco v Ghana





------------------------------



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:15:16 +0100

From: Mail Delivery Subsystem <

Subject: Returned mail: Host unknown (Name server: u.wasghinton.com.edu: host not found)

To: <



The original message was received at Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:15:15 +0100

from diplock.city.ac.uk [138.40.85.15]



----- The following addresses had delivery problems -----

<



----- Transcript of session follows -----

550 <



----- Original message follows -----

Return-Path:

Received: from diplock.city.ac.uk (diplock.city.ac.uk [138.40.85.15])

by netmail.city.ac.uk (/City/2.1) with SMTP id UAA07617

for <

Message-Id: <

Comments: Authenticated sender is <ar644@pophost>

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:17:52 +0000

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT

Subject: legal systems and the ideas of justice and morality

Priority: normal

X-mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.23)



The question is , " Is there any necessary relationship between the

legal system and the ideas of justice and morality ?"



Appeals to morality are a familiar part of argument . To say that

OMAR'S action is immoral maybe just an expression of general

disapproval. But references to moral rights and obligations are more

specific . When we refer to moral the obligation not to commit

adultery, we are not refering to our own personal viewbut rather to

the view generally supported by our society. This obligation is

widely regarded as an important principle of behaviourwithout which

social relationships would be less agreeable or secure . It is

enforced by social pressures such as critism of of the culprit and

sympathy for the victim . It is reinforced by religious teaching and

by the media or " RADIO KANG KANG " if you like. The morality of our

society consists of principles of behaviour like this.



Justice as I understand it , is an aspect of morality . It is concerned

with how classes of individuals are treated be it Njago, Jola , Fular

or Jahanka etc. We would not regard a man who committed adultery as

acting in an unjust way but we would regard it as unjust if his

conduct was excused simply because he was famous eg Youssou N'dour,

whilst similar conduct by a lesser mortal eg leader of the" Nyankatang

Band ", resulted in censure . Justice demands that like cases be

treated alike . Similarly , we might regard it as unjust if the

adulterous husband was allowed to leave his wife and children without

any financial support ( a rarety in the Gambia ) . Justice demands

that the victim be compensated .



In the days of our forefathers , the customs which regulate its life

have to based on the morality of the group . Only in that way will

they be followed and support . But what about a society like the one

we live in today ( Jamano'ye teye or bi jamano ) governed by a legal

system ? Does the legal system have to reflect the morality of the

society ? Does it have to just ? This is where my question arises as

to whether there is any necessary relationship between the legal

system and the ideas of justice or morality . In other words , a

legal system can function effectively though it is neither just nor

moral . The tyrannical system that operated in Germany during the

latter years of the notorious Nazi regime proves this point. It

directly discriminates against individuals on racial grounds.

Although we would argue that no civilised siciety should draw racial

distinction, it could be countered that if the morality of a society

was such that racial distinctions were felt to be RELEVANT , then it

was entitled todiscriminate and still claim it was treating like

cases alike . The concept of morality amd justice are easily

manipulated . But even so , the Nazi legal system as I understand it,

sanctioned decisions which contracted any notion of general morality

or justice . individuals were condemned on the whim of party

officials . Individuals took to settling their private grudges

against others by reporting them to officials for making anti-party

remarks ( magetti yor yor ) , with the result that they would be

tried and often executed . After the war , some of the victims who

survived , brought the informers before the new German Court. The

grudge informers claimed that their action was lawful under the Nazi

legal system. The new Courts dismissed the defence on the ground that

the Nazi laws were contrary to the sense of justice of all decent

human being . To call the Nazi system legal and to call its rules

laws was a false description of what they are . They were instruments

of an arbitrary and tyrannical regime .



But is it sensible or even helpful to refuse to treat such system or

its rules as being legal ? It can be argued that the question of what

is law must be separated from the question of whether it was moral or

just .



So in view of the above findings, one can say that the fact that a

society is governed by rules does not mean that we should describe it

as having a legal system . Hence to avoid uncertainty the society

will need to develop rules which will enable its members or atleast

its officials , to recognise the rules of conduct that govern the

society eg e rule demanding that the provisions of a code are to

recognised . In our society there so many violations of the rules of

conduct eg the thief is ruthlessly and mercilessly beaten to

disability or sometimes to death . Every alleged offender is innocent until

proven guilty but is this caveat observed in our society ? My answer to

that is a blatant NO ! Where then is Morality , Legality , and

Justice in our society I'm asking you ?!!



M'BAI OMAR F.





------------------------------



Hi all:



This is just a TEST !



I have had problems sending mails to the list letter and one of the list

managers had been putting great effort in helping me resolve this.



Thanks Momodou Camara for all your efforts. I hope it works well now.



Later,



Pa-Abdou Barrow



Ousman G. wrote:

>

> > I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in

> > a way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of

> > women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education,

> > using religious justifications ... What do you think about the

> > advantages and disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In

> > the previous discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women

> > would prefer to take a married man, if they had to choose between a

> > married and a single man. Do you agree? I would particularly like to

> > know the advantages for the wifes - as those for men are quite

> > obvious. How could an ideal polygamist relationship look like? What

> > are the reasons for breaking with the tradition, which became,

> > according to Dawda Singateh a tendency in the Gambia?

>

> If there is any advantage to polygamy, then it is neglible compared

> to its ill effects. Having been raised in a polygamous family most of

> my life, I know at first hand how this affect the children and the emotional

> effect on the wife who falls out of favor with the huusban. I

> personally find it hard to believe that nowadays there is any

> advantage to polygamy except for sexual fullfilment. The children's

> welfare should be primary concern for adults before venturing into

> polygamy. I think there should some legislature in place limiting

> polygamy to only two wives. Having three, four, etc, is just plain

> excessive and absurd. Polygamy may have had some merits

> generations ago, but not in today's lifestyle.

>

> Thanks.

>

> Ousman





OUSMAN!!



FOR THE SAKE OF ARGUMENT,LET US SAY THAT YOUR PARENTS HAD ONLY TWO

SONS.YOU AND ANOTHER GUY.AND LET US SAY FURTHER THAT THIS OTHER GUY WAS

YOUR ELDER BROTHER,WHO PREMATURELY DIED AND WAS SURVIVED BY A WIFE AND

FOUR CHILDREN.AND AGAIN,LET US SAY THAT AROUND THE TIME OF YOUR

BROTHER'S DEATH YOU HAD ALREADY GOT TWO WIVES,BUT BOTH YOUR MOTHER AND

FATHER BEGGED YOU TO MARRY YOUR BROTHER'S WIDOW, SO AS ENSURE CONTINUITY

FOR THE ENVIROMENT IN WHICH YOUR BROTHER'S CHILDREN WOULD BE BROUGHT UP

AND ALSO TO PREVENT ANY TRAUMATIC DISRUPTION IN THE LIFESTYLE OF YOUR

SISTER IN-LAW.SO,NOW PLEASE, TELL US WHETHER YOU WOULD STICK TO YOUR

PRINCIPLE OR YOU WOULD BE COMPASSIONATE ENOUGH TO ACCEPT YOUR PARENTS

REQUEST.



REGARDS BASSSS!!!-

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Hi folks,

Perhaps this is a good time to ask some questions about health

matters. It was about 1990 when I came across the use of mosquito nets

impregnated in some insecticide to repell mosquitoes. I did not have

the opportunity to talk to any health expert then but do anyone know

the type of insecticide used? I must say the results were really

impressive. For even ant don't make it if they come in contact with

the net. also is the insecticide still being used?



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Ancha,

You have raised some points that are all very true. However, in terms of the

wife getting a break form the husband, l was referring to just getting a

break from a man being around i.e not having to get their meal and attend to

them , and just not having to worry about consulting someone about what you

do or where you go etc.One would like to find a spouse that would do these

basic things for themselves and let you control your own time but reality

shows us that even the most modern husband still demands attention much like

children do( oops!!) and we all know how our men back home can be in terms of

the demands they put on their wives. From this standpoint, a second wife

could provide a well needed break, but of course the situation has to be

ideal i.e no pettiness etc. which l think one does not find very often in our

society.I would only accept polygamy on these terms but l'm afraid it is

wishing for the impossible. However, if l were to find it, l would have no

problem with it because you see, l want the best of both worlds. l am vey

independent and do not like to be controlled or told what to do , and this

way, one can have a husband only a few days a month :-).



Jabou.



------------------------------



> Andrea,

> Interesting questions...I love the Freudian slip typo: " Martial" instead

> of "marital" duties :) best, Ylva PS Will forward the NOW speech if

> someone e-mails it to me....

>



No, no, this was not Freud, only lack of english !! I was not even aware

of these two words ..haha ... but seems like they can easily be mixed up

....



JABOU AND THE OTHERS, THANKS A LOT FOR SHARING YOUR VIEWS ON THIS

"PRIVATE" ISSUE



Jabou wrote:

I know that now, if l had to share a husband, l would not

> mind that at all provided that there is a certain level of maturity exercised

> by all involved.

AGREED, THIS APPLIES TO MOMOGAMIST AND OTHER RELATIONSHIPS TOO

I would not want to have to deal with unecessary hassles. I

> think the main ingredient here would be self confidence and a good sense of

> what you want to accomplish in life.

WHICH CAN BE ACHIEVED BY EDUCATION AND BY HAVING/KNOWING THE "MARKETABLE

SKILLS", HOW ANCHA SAID, OF ONESELF, I THINK.

If every body in the relationship . If

> the wives cooperate, l think they can do much to make sure that all are

> treated fairly.

>

AND IF THEY ARE STRONG ENOUGH NOT TO FALL INTO THE TRAP OF "DIVIDING AND

CONQUERING" (A MALE INVENTION, I SUPPOSE)



> Jabou.



Ancha wrote:

> I think a major problem is to educate women at home,.......esp. the

> fact that they do

> not have to depend on a man to take care of them,....they can do it by

> themselves.

AGREED, AND THEY ARE THUS FREE TO CHOOSE THE KIND OF RELATIONSHIP THEY

WANT

Because I do think that some women become 2nd, 3rd etc wife

> because thay want to be taken cared of........not having any "marketable"

> skills that will enable them to care of themselves or do things for

> themselves.

YES, THIS SOUNDS VERY REASONABLE TO ME CONCERNING THE NEED TO GET

MARRIED IN GENERAL BUT DOES NOT EXPLAIN WHY MANY WOMEN IN THE GAMBIA

PREFER TO MARRY AN ALREADY MARRIED GUY INSTEAD OF A SINGLE ONE (IF THE

STATEMENT IS REPRESENTATIVE AT ALL)



> If one has to look at it from the womens point of view that Andrea and

> Jabou pointed out ie African husbands are harder to deal with, needing

> time for yourself after all the stress etc, then I can see how it can be

> advantageous.

I NEITHER WROTE NOR MEANT THAT AFRICAN HUSBANDS ARE HARDER TO DEAL WITH

THAN OTHERS AND AS I UNDERSTOOD, JABOU EMPHASISED *TRADITIONAL* AFRICAN

MEN ..



there are women who think they shouldn't bother their husbands with

troubles

> that they ( the wife)

> is having with the interferences of their husbands family. This kind of

> stress can build up, making one feel angry and frustrated.

YES, THIS IS ANOTHER DIFFICULT ISSUE BUT NOT A SPECIFIC

POLYGAMY-PROBLEM, AS I SEE IT. TO THE CONTRARY: I HEARD THAT THE

HUSBAND'S FAMILY IS OFTEN URGING THE GUY TO MARRY

A SECOND WOMAN, PARTICULARLY IF THEY STAY WITHOUT CHILDREN FOR SOME TIME

OR IF FAMILYMEMBERS DO NOT AGREE WITH THE FIRST AND ONLY ONE, IN ORDER

TO PUT PRESSURE ON HER FOR WHATEVER REASON. IS THAT TRUE?



But I think

> that being husband and wife doesn't mean being stuck together all the

> time. I think both should be able to make time inorder to do things away

> from each other.......no I'n not saying that it's easy, just that it is

> possible and should be encouraged. hence I don't think that one needs the

> presence of another wife to make this a possibility.

TOTALLY AGREED. AND I WOULD EVEN GO FURTHER TO SAY THAT IT IS NOT ONLY

POSSIBLE AND

SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BUT ESSENTIAL FOR A RELATIONSHIP, WHICH CAN EASILY

GET STUCK AND

BORING, IF BOTH OR ONE OF THE PARTNERS DO NOT HAVE "OUTSIDE" IMPULSES

THEY CAN SHARE ENRICHING EACH OTHER ...



If a woman can make

> the sacrifice of being with one man for the rest of her life I don't see

> why a man cannot do the same!!!

> Ancha.

HMM... THIS CAN EASILY BE TURNED AROUND ... BUT THIS IS ANOTHER STORY

.... ;-))



Sorry for the length of this mail! I made it as short as possible.



THANKS again. I'm happy to be on this list!



Andrea



------------------------------



Lat,

Thanks for the info. Until now, l and many people in Gambia never even heard

these stories.I talk to my sister in Gambia often and she says people just

speculate about him but know nothing else. She says there were romours that

he got his wealth from drug trafficking. This romour was rife especially

after the incident in which Interpol said they had intercepted a cargo of

drugs addressed to the ministry or dep't of Agric. in Gambia.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Andrea,

It is true that the husband's family does encourage him to marry s second

wife if there are no children after years of marriage as well as if for some

reason they do not like the wife.However, l think in most cases , there is no

encouragement necessary. As for some women choosing to marry already

married men, l think some of them are motivated by the challenge, the sense

of controversy, they are driven to show that they can attract and "take ones

husband away" from them if you will. These women are the very ones that bring

grief and disharmony to polygamous relationships.They were drawn to the

relationship for this purpose to begin with.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Ousman,

l agree that an excess number of wives (3-4) is unreasonable both financially

and otherwise but l still think that one can have two wives provided that all

conditions are ideal as l mentioned yesterday. As to whether this ideal

situation can be achieved or not is another matter. Also, l think that how we

view the issue is also influenced by our own personal experiences and

clearly, not all of us have had the same experiences vis a vis polygamy in

our family situations.



Jabou.



------------------------------



>OUSMAN!!

>

> FOR THE SAKE OF ARGUMENT,LET US SAY THAT YOUR PARENTS HAD ONLY TWO

>SONS.YOU AND ANOTHER GUY.AND LET US SAY FURTHER THAT THIS OTHER GUY

>WAS YOUR ELDER BROTHER,WHO PREMATURELY DIED AND WAS SURVIVED BY A WIFE

>AND FOUR CHILDREN.AND AGAIN,LET US SAY THAT AROUND THE TIME OF YOUR

>BROTHER'S DEATH YOU HAD ALREADY GOT TWO WIVES,BUT BOTH YOUR MOTHER AND

>FATHER BEGGED YOU TO MARRY YOUR BROTHER'S WIDOW, SO AS ENSURE

>CONTINUITY FOR THE ENVIROMENT IN WHICH YOUR BROTHER'S CHILDREN WOULD

>BE BROUGHT UP AND ALSO TO PREVENT ANY TRAUMATIC DISRUPTION IN THE

>LIFESTYLE OF YOUR SISTER IN-LAW.SO,NOW PLEASE, TELL US WHETHER YOU

>WOULD STICK TO YOUR PRINCIPLE OR YOU WOULD BE COMPASSIONATE ENOUGH TO

>ACCEPT YOUR PARENTS REQUEST.

>

>REGARDS BASSSS!!!-



Bass,



I don't think this issue has anything to do with compassion. If I were

in that hypothetical situation, I would still stick to my principle.

I think the wife and the children would have a much better life with

a man who equally loves them and give them the attention they

deserve. Let face this Bass, you cannot give the necessary attentions

to the children they need if you have lots of them. I think when

going in to such kinds of marriage, one should also go along with

some common sense. I might have good intentions in marrying my

brother's widow, but that action won't necessarily be the best for

both of us. What difference does it make if a widow were to remarry to

another man in a different family as long as he cares for her and

her children?



Ousman



------------------------------



now I've heard it all......



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 08:52:01 -0700 (PDT)

From: Jeffrey Olson <

To: Anthropology Department <

Subject: Unbearable Whiteness



Wall Street Journal, April 24, 1997, pp. A1, A12.



School of Thought: The Unbearable Whiteness of Being



A Number of College Scholars Race to Caucasian Studies;

Some Think It Outrageous



By Quentin Hardy



Berkeley, Calif. - Matt Wray spends his work time looking

for the heart of whiteness. He studies Spam diets, chainsaw

art and gun shows, facets of a white underclass subculture

he calls "the most visible form of whiteness."



Mr. Wray is a member of the emerging academic discipline of

"whiteness studies." His niche is specializing in the

doings of poor whites. He says he used to be one himself.



Other whiteness scholars plumb the whiteness of wealthy

Texas dynasties, racial feelings of white feminists, the

whiteness of shopping and the virtually white world of the

Internet. "Where I live, shopping malls are white spaces,"

says David Rodediger, a history professor at the University

of Minnesota in St. Paul, and another prominent whiteness

scholar. So, probably, is cyberspace. "When people converse

there, they expect the other person to be white," he says.



The White Way



In the multicultural wave that has washed over American

universities, perhaps "whiteness studies" was inevitable.

A branch of ethnic studies, it may sound like a Caucasian

cartoon of the identity efforts by African-American,

Hispanic, Asian-American and other groups. It is, in fact.

anything but.



Some whiteness scholars say that, by examining white

culture, they hope to explode what they perceive as its

dominance. Others, detecting white-bashing in that

approach, are undertaking a less political look, believing

it is legitimate to examine Caucasian ethnicity the way

multiculturalists have long looked at other groups. Why

stereotype whites when, for example, California's whites

can trace their origins to 27 European countries?



Still others, like Jeff Hitchcock, a Roselle, N.J.

diversity consultant, take a middle approach. Many whites

think of themselves as "color blind," a tendency that

causes them to underestimate the problems and grievances of

people of color, he says. Thus, Mr. Hitchcock launched the

Center for the Study of White American Culture, whose

mission is to allow whit and nonwhites to study whiteness

in a nonconfrontational way.



The center has its own Web site and sells books aimed at

white readers, with titles like, "A Race Is a Nice Thing to

Have."



"Community-building has to be multiracial," Mr. Hitchcock

says.



Of Whites and Wrongs



Maybe so, but the hundreds of whiteness academics and

observers who gathered at the University of California here

recently for the first national scholarly meeting on

whiteness were a pretty fractious lot; it is clear that few

take whiteness lightly.



There was Jessica Drew, a doctoral candidate at the

California School of Professional Psychology in Los

Angeles.. She has designed a semester-long course, which she

has pitched to universities, on white racial identity,

which includes an "action plan" to fight what she terms

"white privilege." That said, Ms. Drew, herself white, did

allow that whites do possess some positive values, such as

"individualism, punctuality and a work ethic" - traits, she

hastens to add, that other groups have. Whites also have

their negative leanings, in her view - they are too

competitive and hierarchical.



Mab Segrest, a white Durham, N.C., activist with the

Urban-Rural Mission of the National Council of Churches,

and Noel Ignatiev, a white associate professor at Harvard

University, suggested whites were responsible for many of

the world's social problems. Both belong to a group called

the "New Abolitionists."



Mr. Ignatiev, whose antiwhite paper was presented by a

colleague, has advocated that citizens follow police around

with video cameras in hopes of filming another Rodney King

incident, and thus provoking outrage against whites.



Ms. Segrest, in her presentation, noted the Hawaiian word

for a white person is "haole" - interpreted by most to mean

"foreigner" but which some locals define as "without soul."

This provoked one dark moment during the conference when a

heckler stood up, accused her of advocating "Eurocide" and

walked out.



The Simba Syndrome



Other whiteness buffs examine slightly more mainstream

themes. Birgit Rasmussen, a Danish graduate student in

Berkeley's Ethnic Studies department, has looked at what

she thinks are racial stereotypes in American movies, from

"Birth of a Nation" to "The Lion King."



"The Lion King"?



"The lions are beautiful, and are meant to rule," she says.

"The hyenas are ugly and untrustworthy and trying to take

over.... Americans can't talk about race, and they can't

stop talking about race, even in 'The Lion King,' " she

says.



Mr. Wray, also a Berkeley Ethnic Studies doctoral candidate

who helped organize the conference, has looked at chainsaw

sculptures, which he believes exemplify the desperate

attempt of "white loggers trying to survive in an age of

tourism." His scholarly examination of gun shows, he says,

indicate that they amount to white family outings "with a

nostalgia for the American frontier."



Mr. Wray, who grew up poor in New Hampshire, bristles at

critics who suggest that such work borders on parody. "They

said that about studying the effects of television and

about Madonna studies, too," he says. "It's past its prime

now, but a lot of good work was done on the significance of

Madonna."



The Color of Bias?



Many, however, think the entire genre of whiteness studies

is an academic black hole. Some worry that it gives

unintended credence to the views of white supremacists who

have long advocated their own version of white studies.

Cultural conservatives see the whiteness-studies trend as

a kind of end-run by the advocates of political

correctness. "It's a ploy to reinforce the ethnic studies

idea of white oppressors and black victimization," says

Shelby Steele, a research fellow at Stanford University's

conservative Hoover Institution. "Race as a central guiding

truth doesn't help us, it further divides us." Mr. Steele,

who is black, adds, "I bet you see a few black people at

gun shows."



Even some liberals don't like it. "It's an offshoot of

multiculturalism, and multiculturalism as a philosophy is

incoherent," says Stanley Fish, a white Duke University

professor of English and law, best known for asserting the

cultural relativism of most knowledge. "If whiteness

scholars think they're going to do away with all norms,

they'll never do it."



The whiteness crowd, however, seems undaunted. Cameron

McCarthy, an associate professor in communications at the

University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, is deep into

his whiteness-studies specialty - "suburban resentment."

Mr. McCarthy"s theory is that the suburbs "project on the

inner-city its own wish fulfillment as a place of moral

degeneracy." Coming soon: an essay called "Danger in the

Safety Zone," or "Notes on race, resentment and the

discourse of crime, violence and suburban security."







------------------------------



>These women are the very ones that bring grief and disharmony to polygamous

>relationships.They were drawn to the relationship for this purpose to begin

>with.



The men encourage the disharmony as well. And Jabou, I believe these

are the women who need the most help in building their sense of self.

Anyone who gets a high from disrupting the life of another, whose

situation you may very well find yourself in one day, has a very low

self esteem. Education is key and I maintain that it does not have to

take place in formal setting.



Pitting sister against sister, or brother, or country is an art form,

practiced by many a people from the colonizers (I remember Samori's war

with the French) to some of our brothers who encourage the behaviour and

our sisters who blind themselves to what's happening.



This bantaba is a wonderful medium and I wish many more sisters and

brothers had access to the discussions we have here.



Thanks - Soffie

>



------------------------------



Hello,

Can you please add my friend to the listings of the

Gambia-L. Her name is Sukai Gaye and this is her address:

sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu

Thanks,

Annie.





------------------------------



GAMBIA-L Digest 66Topics covered in this issue include:1) Shee'a-Sunni divideby umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 2) Forwarding mail from Pa-Abdou Barrowby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)3) Re: Shee'a-Sunni divideby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 4) Re: Shee'a-Sunni divideby Gunjur@aol.com 5) Re: Self Introductionby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 6) Educational group, Gambia Collegeby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 7) POLYGAMYby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 8) Re: Shee'a-Sunni divideby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 9) Re: POLYGAMYby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 10) Re: POLYGAMYby Gunjur@aol.com 11) CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTIONby "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 12) APPEAL FOR AN (ISP) LOCATION !!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 13) Re: POLYGAMYby "Ousman G." < gajigoo@wabash.edu 14) Fwd: East African Passports.by mmjeng@image.dk 15) Fwd: Africa`s Telecom Union In Dire Straits.by mmjeng@image.dk 16) Re: POLYGAMMYby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 17) Re: POLYGAMYby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 18) Re: POLYGAMYby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 19) Sorry.by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 20) APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 21) ISP Searchby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 22) Re: APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!by fjanneh@juno.com (Fatou K Janneh)23) Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumoniaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 24) Fwd: Kenya Based Habitat Center target of U.N. Probeby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 25) Fwd: Mystery Millionaireby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 26) Fwd: Francophone West Africa seek joint peace forceby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 27) Fwd: HEALTH: PNEUMONIA VACCINE SUCCESSFULLY TESTED IN GAMBIAby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 28) World Cup Africa Zone Results (fwd)by Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 29) legal systems and the principles of morality and justiceby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 30) SYSTEM TESTby MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 31) Re: POLYGAMYby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 32) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumoniaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 33) Re: POLYGAMYby Gunjur@aol.com 34) RE: Polygamyby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 35) Re: Fwd: Mystery Millionaireby Gunjur@aol.com 36) RE: Polygamyby Gunjur@aol.com 37) Re: POLYGAMYby Gunjur@aol.com 38) Re: POLYGAMYby Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 39) Unbearable Whiteness (fwd)by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 40) RE: Polygamyby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 41) New member -Replyby ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu 42) Re: POLYGAMYby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 43) RE: Polygamyby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 44) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)45) SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-Lby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 46) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)47) Re: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTIONby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 48) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to PreventPneumoniaby "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no 49) RE: Polygamyby "MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY" < LEY5MC1@ccn6.ccc.nottingham.ac.uk 50) RE: Polygamyby Gunjur@aol.com 51) Dr Sheku Kamara's debut novelby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 52) New Member -Replyby Sukai Gaye < sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu 53) RE: Polygamyby Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 54) RE: Polygamyby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 55) Re: New Memberby umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 56) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumoniaby Gunjur@aol.com 57) Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent Pneumoniaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 58) TAMSIR M'BAIby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 59) RE: Polygamyby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 60) Re: Polygamyby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 61) Fwd:Ten African States Creat Tolerance Network.by mmjeng@image.dk 62) Fwd: Diouf Worried By Crippling School Strikes.by mmjeng@image.dk 63) RE: Polygamyby Gunjur@aol.com 64) Re: Polygamyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 65) Re: Polygamyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 66) New Memberby ASJanneh@aol.com 67) RE: New Memberby MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 68) RE: POLYGAMYby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 69) RE: Polygamyby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 70) African First Ladies to Meet in Nigeria (fwd)by Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 71) Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)72) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 73) OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGEby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 74) report on Gambia Collegeby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 75) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersby "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 76) Fwd: U.N. Habitat Centre rejects investigation findingsby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 77) Fwd: Africa-Press Africa: Weekly Press Reviewby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 78) NCC Report On-lineby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)79) African First Ladies Mtg: Why not First Spouses?by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 80) Fwd: Africa-Press, 1st Lead + *adds comments on Gambia*by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 81) Re: Polygamyby Gunjur@aol.com 82) Fwd: African Ministers On Boosting Informationby mmjeng@image.dk 83) RE: POLYGAMYby Gunjur@aol.com 84) Just a Thoughtby SBarry1035@aol.com 85) Re: African First Ladies Mtg: Why not First Spouses?by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 86) Re: Just a Thoughtby Shieboyc@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 02:19:24 -0500 (CDT)From: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Shee'a-Sunni divideMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970427012928.15225C-100000@pollux.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBass! I really feel I should reply to some of the points that you raisedabout the difference between these two groups.First the difference is not as simple as you put it and there is noway one can simultaneously be both Shee'a and Sunni. Apart from justlabels let's look at the meaning of the words. Sunni is taken from theword sunnah (tradition) and it means follower of the tradition ofProphet Muhammad (PBUH) and Shee'a represents those who deffered. TheProphet has said that he is the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate.How about some of the things that he said about Abubakr? I'll give youa couple: He has siad that the faith of Abubakr is more than the faithof all his ummah from his time to the day of judgement. He also saidthat there is no man in history other than the Prophets of Allah thatis better than Abubakr. When the Prophet was at the brink of death (3days before his death) he did ask Abubakr to lead the people in Prayeri.e., take his place as the Imam. I don't know if thesewere hints that he wanted Abubakr to be his successor but right afterhis death there was a big fitna (fight) about who should be his successorand Umar said "who will choose himself above Abubakr?" thus Abubakr becamethe Amir (leader). Ali, Umar etc were all serving faithfully underAbubakr. The shee'a on the other hand said Ali should be the leaderbecause he is part of AhlilBait as you mentioned. The shee'a gotdivided into so many sects and among them are people who think thatAli should have been The Prohet and there are some, although a smallminority who think Ali is God.Brother Bass you rightfully did mention that the sunnis pray fivetimes daily and the shee'a prayer 3 times. How many prayers did theProphet Mustapha do and told us to do (at there prescibed times)?Last point I would like to reply to is that the sunni break therefast during Ramadan while travelling and fast same number of daysafter Ramadan while the shee'a fast while on a journey until middayand pay nothing back after Ramadan. Now look at verse 183 and verse 184of chapter 2 (Al Baqara), it goes like this, 183: "O you who believe!fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before youthat you may become Pious", 184: "(Observing Fasting) for a fixed numberof days, but if any of you is ill or on a journey, the same numbershould be made up from other days......". I guess that's clear so I'llstop there. Thanks very much.Alieu Jawara.(204)261-0745------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 11:00:05 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarding mail from Pa-Abdou BarrowMessage-ID: <19970427100422.AAB18646@LOCALNAME>I CAME ACROSS THIS AND I THOUGHT I COULD SEND IT TO THE LIST.PA-ABDOUA Sense of a Goose------------------Next fall, when you see geese heading south for the winter, flyingalong in "V" formation, you might consider what science has discoveredas to why they fly that way. As each bird flaps its wings, it createsan uplift for the bird immediately following. By flying in the "V"formation, the whole flock adds at least 71 percent greater flyingrange than if each bird flew on its own.People who share a common direction and sense of communitycan get where they are going more quickly and easily, becausethey are traveling on the thrust of one another.When a goose falls out of formation, it suddenly feels the drag andresistance of trying to go it alone - and quickly gets back intoformation to take advantage of the lifting power of the bird in front.If we have as much sense as a goose, we will stay in formationwith those people who are headed the way we are.When the goose gets tired, it rotates back in the wing and anothergoose flies point.It is sensible to take turns doing demanding jobs, whetherwith people or with geese flying south.Geese honk from behind to encourage those up front to keep up withtheir speed.What messages do we give when we honk from behind?Finally - and this is important - when a goose gets sick or wounded bygunshot, and falls out of formation, two other geese fall out withthat goose and follow it down to lend help and protection. They staywith the fallen goose until it is able to fly or until it dies; andonly then do they launch out on their own, or with another formationto catch up with their group.If we have the sense of a goose, we will stand by each otherlike that.- Author unknown------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Apr 1996 14:36:49 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Shee'a-Sunni divideMessage-ID: < 318206D1.3508@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA wrote:> Bass! I really feel I should reply to some of the points that you raised> about the difference between these two groups.> First the difference is not as simple as you put it and there is no> way one can simultaneously be both Shee'a and Sunni. Apart from just> labels let's look at the meaning of the words. Sunni is taken from the> word sunnah (tradition) and it means follower of the tradition of> Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Shee'a represents those who deffered. The> Prophet has said that he is the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate.> How about some of the things that he said about Abubakr? I'll give you> a couple: He has siad that the faith of Abubakr is more than the faith> of all his ummah from his time to the day of judgement. He also said> that there is no man in history other than the Prophets of Allah that> is better than Abubakr. When the Prophet was at the brink of death (3> days before his death) he did ask Abubakr to lead the people in Prayer> i.e., take his place as the Imam. I don't know if these> were hints that he wanted Abubakr to be his successor but right after> his death there was a big fitna (fight) about who should be his successor> and Umar said "who will choose himself above Abubakr?" thus Abubakr became> the Amir (leader). Ali, Umar etc were all serving faithfully under> Abubakr. The shee'a on the other hand said Ali should be the leader> because he is part of AhlilBait as you mentioned. The shee'a got> divided into so many sects and among them are people who think that> Ali should have been The Prohet and there are some, although a small> minority who think Ali is God.> Brother Bass you rightfully did mention that the sunnis pray five> times daily and the shee'a prayer 3 times. How many prayers did the> Prophet Mustapha do and told us to do (at there prescibed times)?> Last point I would like to reply to is that the sunni break there> fast during Ramadan while travelling and fast same number of days> after Ramadan while the shee'a fast while on a journey until midday> and pay nothing back after Ramadan. Now look at verse 183 and verse 184> of chapter 2 (Al Baqara), it goes like this, 183: "O you who believe!> fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you> that you may become Pious", 184: "(Observing Fasting) for a fixed number> of days, but if any of you is ill or on a journey, the same number> should be made up from other days......". I guess that's clear so I'll> stop there. Thanks very much.> Alieu Jawara.> (204)261-0745MR.JAWARA!!THANKS FOR YOUR RESPONSE.AS I SAID,NO ONE HAS A MONOPOLY ON THEINTERPRETATION OF ISLAM,AND THAT APPLIES TO ME ALSO.AND EVEN THOUGH ICAN STILL ARGUE WITH SOME OF THE POINTS YOU DON'T SEEM TO AGREE WITH INMY ARTICLE,I WOULD RATHER APPLY THE PRINCIPLE THAT SAYSTHAT "Difference Of Opinion Between Moslems Is A Blessing For Them".THE ONLY POINT I WOULD HOWEVER WANT TO ARGUE WITH YOU ON IS YOUR DENIALTHAT ONE COULD BE SIMULTANEOUSLY A SHIA AND A SUNNI.WHAT YOU HAVE TOUNDERSTAND IS THAT THE PROPHET WAS NEITHER A SUNNI OR A SHIA BUT JUST AMOSLEM;AND THAT THESE DIFFERENCES CAME AFTER HIM.IN MY UNIVERSITYYEARS,ONE OF THE THINGS WE WERE TAUGHT THAT IT DIFFERENTIATES THE SUNNIFROM THE SHIA IS "TEMPORARY MARRIAGE",PRACTISED BY THE SHIAS AND NOTPRACTISED BY THE SUNNIS,BUT THIS VERY PRACTICE WAS LEGALISED BY SAUDIARABIA JUST A COUPLE MONTHS AGO.NOW,THERE IS A PROBLEM HERE.EITHER MYPROFESSORS WERE LYING TO ME, OR THE SAUDIS HAVE EXPEDIENTLY CHANGED THEGOAL POST,WHICH BRINGS ME TO MY THESIS THAT SINCE BOTH THESE SECTSBELIEVE IN THE BASIC TENETS OF ISLAM,IT SHOULDN'T MATTERREALLY,ESPECIALLY, FOR US GAMBIANS, WHO IS A SHIA OR WHO IS ASUNNI.BECAUSE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A CLEAN SHIA OR SUNNI.EACH SIDESTEALS A COUPLE OF THINGS FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FENCE,WHICH TO MEIS INDEED A GOOD THING.REGARDS BASSSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 15:37:55 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Shee'a-Sunni divideMessage-ID: < 970427153754_-1133144262@emout10.mail.aol.com Mr. Jawara,Thanks for the very clear points from the holy Qu'ran. Brother Bass has saidmany incorrect and misleading things in his so called well researchedtreatise. However, l am waiting for him to complete his address before lreply to it point by point, not with conjecture, but with facts. I believe hepromised to tell us why Gambians etc can feel free to be either Sunni orShi'ite. I'm looking forward to it.Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Apr 1997 16:26:22 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Self IntroductionMessage-ID: < 3363B66E.7FD6@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPAUL,WELCOME ABOARD. THE BANTABA CAN GET TENSE AT TIMES, BUT ITS BOTHEDUCATIVE AND INFORMATIONAL. FEEL FREE TO SHARE IDEAS. SAY HI TO OTHERFOLKS OUT THERE.b HOPE TO SEE YOU AT SANG'S GRADUATION (BEREA) IN IN AFEW WEEKSPA-MAMBUNALexington.Paul Jammeh wrote:> Hi Gambians & friends of Gambia,> Though late, please accept my well overdue self introduction as a new> member. Exams are kicking my butt as we head towards the end of the> semester, and there was really no space to let a cat swing.> Anyway, as a new member, I am most delighted to be part of this> network.Special thanks to Dr. Amadou Janneh for helping list me in this> effective and most profound Gambian "bantaba". Greetings to all of you> from Jacksonville,AL.> For those of you who don't know me, my name is Paul Dembo Jammeh, a> Gambian, and a 1987 & 1989 st. Augustine's high school graduate.Presently,> I am enrolled in Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama> (NOT FLORIDA).Being here in this remote southern city is becoming fun. We> are nine Gambians, eight of which are attending the same college. We hope> to have more Gambian enrollment by the fall. So please come on board, have> fun, and enjoy the unquestioned Alabama weather.> Anyway, thanks for the time.> Paul------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 09:48:07 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Educational group, Gambia CollegeMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970428074807Z-1909@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriend, Omar S. Sahothanks for the information. Right now I have one of my gambian friendsvisiting me , and last night I was showing my videos from my latestvisit to the Gambia and the Gambia college in 1995. And I can nowunderstand from your visit and information given, that the situation hasnot been better og improved since those days. I=B4ll gladly join the"education group". Put me on the list and give me more information,please.=20Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 13:34:55 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 33648B5F.4038@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Dawda Singateh, Ancha, Jabou and others,yes, the topic has been discussed vividly for weeks. As I see it, Gambiaand the Gambians are undergoing considerable changes, not only ofpolitical stuctures, but of many other aspects of life. some of thesechanges might be obvious and visible (... some even monumental..) butthere are many other not so spectacular processes and discussions whichare far from being over and the polygamy topic is one of it, I think.This is why I'm convinced that continued discussion of the issue isimportant - and we had not yet the pleasure of reading your ideas, asyou two are new listmembers. People who are not interested in thetopic, can just delete the messages.Ylva recently posted an announcement of NOW, where a (white) polygamistwomen is going to speek about the feminist aspect of the custom. I hopethat we'll have the chance of reading the speech.Grown up in a monogamist society, I was longtime aware of the negativeaspects of polygamy, only. When I got in touch with Gambians and visitedthe country I started developing interest in the advantages, which mustbe there, because otherwise it would not have been practiced such a longtime.The first thing, I came across was the partial freedom women could haveby sharing their husband. I mean, men can be very time- energy- and workintensive (and sometimes money intensive, too). It could be a relief tohave a break from martial duties.Concerning decision making, I could imagine, that - at least if thehouseholds are seperate, which is more frequent in the urban areas, Ithink - women have more freedom concerning decision making, as thehusband is not always there, i.e. the wifes are the "chiefs" during thetime when their husband is with another wife.And then I thought of the power which could be achieved by the wifes: ifthey agree and harmonize with each other, they could easily controltheir husband.Please bear with my theoretical "outsider's" views!I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in away it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost ofwomen's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education, usingreligious justifications ... What do you think about the advantages anddisadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In the previousdiscussion somebody stated that many Gambian women would prefer to takea married man, if they had to choose between a married and a single man.Do you agree? I would particularly like to know the advantages for thewifes - as those for men are quite obvious. How could an idealpolygamist relationship look like? What are the reasons for breakingwith the tradition, which became, according to Dawda Singateh a tendencyin the Gambia?Oh jeh, many questions - thanks for replies and for reading through!Regards,Andrea------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Apr 1996 14:42:06 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Shee'a-Sunni divideMessage-ID: < 3183598E.671E@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Mr. Jawara,> Thanks for the very clear points from the holy Qu'ran. Brother Bass has said> many incorrect and misleading things in his so called well researched> treatise. However, l am waiting for him to complete his address before l> reply to it point by point, not with conjecture, but with facts. I believe he> promised to tell us why Gambians etc can feel free to be either Sunni or> Shi'ite. I'm looking forward to it.> Jabou Joh.JABBOU!!PERHAPS YOU SHOULD JUST GO AHEAD AND WRITE YOUR OBJECTIONS TO WHAT IHAVE ALREADY WRITTEN, BECAUSE I HAVE AT PRESENT A LOT OF TRANSLATIONWORK TO DO FOR MY WORKPLACE,SO THAT THE GAMBIAN EPISODE WILL BEINEVITABLY DELAYED.BUT I MUST SAY HERE A COUPLE OF THINGS THATDON'T NEED ANY RESEARCH AT ALL,GOOD OR BAD.THAT BECAUSE GAMBIA IS A SECULAR,DEMOCRATIC,MULTI-ETHNIC,MULTI-RELIGIOUSAND MULTI-SECT COUNTRY,EVERYONE SHOULD,MUST AND WILL BE FREE TO FOLLOW WHATEVER CREED ONEWANTS, WITHOUT RUNNING THE RISK OF BEING HOUNDED AND TAUNTED BY THEZEALOTS.THIS IS WHAT I BELIEVE IN,AND I KNOW THAT THAT IS THE WAY THEMAJORITY OF GAMBIANS FEEL IN THEIR HEART OF HEARTS,AND I WOULD LIKE TOBELIEVE THAT, EVEN THOUGH YOU TEDENTIOUSLY SOUND LIKE SOMEONE WHO HATESTHE SHIAS,YOU DO IT FOR THE SAKE OF CONTRIBUTING TO THE INTELLECTUALDISCUSSION ,AND NOT THAT YOU WOULD REALLY BE HOSTILE TO OTHER GAMBIANSSIMPLY BECAUSE THEY DON'T AGREE WITH YOUR BRAND OF ISLAM.REGARDS BASSSSS!!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 08:21:05 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970428081935.44592F-100000@dante05.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAndrea,Interesting questions...I love the Freudian slip typo: " Martial" insteadof "marital" duties :) best, Ylva PS Will forward the NOW speech ifsomeone e-mails it to me....On Mon, 28 Apr 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:> Hello Dawda Singateh, Ancha, Jabou and others,> yes, the topic has been discussed vividly for weeks. As I see it, Gambia> and the Gambians are undergoing considerable changes, not only of> political stuctures, but of many other aspects of life. some of these> changes might be obvious and visible (... some even monumental..) but> there are many other not so spectacular processes and discussions which> are far from being over and the polygamy topic is one of it, I think.> This is why I'm convinced that continued discussion of the issue is> important - and we had not yet the pleasure of reading your ideas, as> you two are new listmembers. People who are not interested in the> topic, can just delete the messages.> Ylva recently posted an announcement of NOW, where a (white) polygamist> women is going to speek about the feminist aspect of the custom. I hope> that we'll have the chance of reading the speech.> Grown up in a monogamist society, I was longtime aware of the negative> aspects of polygamy, only. When I got in touch with Gambians and visited> the country I started developing interest in the advantages, which must> be there, because otherwise it would not have been practiced such a long> time.> The first thing, I came across was the partial freedom women could have> by sharing their husband. I mean, men can be very time- energy- and work> intensive (and sometimes money intensive, too). It could be a relief to> have a break from martial duties.> Concerning decision making, I could imagine, that - at least if the> households are seperate, which is more frequent in the urban areas, I> think - women have more freedom concerning decision making, as the> husband is not always there, i.e. the wifes are the "chiefs" during the> time when their husband is with another wife.> And then I thought of the power which could be achieved by the wifes: if> they agree and harmonize with each other, they could easily control> their husband.> Please bear with my theoretical "outsider's" views!> I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in a> way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of> women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education, using> religious justifications ... What do you think about the advantages and> disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In the previous> discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women would prefer to take> a married man, if they had to choose between a married and a single man.> Do you agree? I would particularly like to know the advantages for the> wifes - as those for men are quite obvious. How could an ideal> polygamist relationship look like? What are the reasons for breaking> with the tradition, which became, according to Dawda Singateh a tendency> in the Gambia?> Oh jeh, many questions - thanks for replies and for reading through!> Regards,> Andrea------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 13:21:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 970428132111_-1031744389@emout16.mail.aol.com Andrea'In my younger years and up to a few years ago, I couldn't imagine myself ina polygamous relationship even though l grew up in one. In my family, l hadthe opportunity to observe the practice and see both the advantages anddisadvantages. On the negative side, there is much competition, jealousy ,pettiness and distrust but there are can be many good things. E.g myfather's senior wife was a mid-wife per excellence (something she learnedfrom her mother) and delivered all my mothers babies.I had a huge family andmy dad provided food for all his employees(he was a peanut trader up river)and l think that if one woman had to handle the amount of work involvedwithout an occasional break, they probably wouldn't live very long. I alsoshare your view that it is a great advantage to be able to get one's husbandout of your hair for a few days (sorry guys, no offence meant). Living withhusbands, especially traditional African husbands can be very demanding on awoman and one can at least feel "free" for a while if there's another wifethey can go to. I have been very surprised by my own views on this issuenow.I first realized this when l had to move to the capital city in Botswanawith our kids for educational purposes, and without my former husband.Ithought l would be terribly lonely but found that l thoroughly enjoyed thetime l had alone. I know that now, if l had to share a husband, l would notmind that at all provided that there is a certain level of maturity exercisedby all involved. I would not want to have to deal with unecessary hassles. Ithink the main ingredient here would be self confidence and a good sense ofwhat you want to accomplish in life.If every body in the relationship . Ifthe wives cooperate, l think they can do much to make sure that all aretreated fairly.Jabou.------------------------------Date: 28 Apr 97 14:39:19 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTIONMessage-ID: < 970428183918_73244.2701_FHO63-2@CompuServe.COM FYI---------- Forwarded Message ----------From: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues, INTERNET: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU DATE: 4/26/97 12:45 AMRE: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTIONSender: owner-leonenet@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Received: from VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (vms.dc.lsoft.com [206.241.12.2]) by arl-img-6.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)id AAA14283; Sat, 26 Apr 1997 00:45:41 -0400Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com by VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (LSMTP for OpenVMS v1.1a) with SMTP id < 4.A0669799@VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM >; Sat, 26 Apr 1997 0:45:39 -0500Received: from MITVMA.MIT.EDU by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8c) withNJE id 4962 for LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:41:57-0400Received: from MITVMA (NJE origin SMTP@MITVMA) by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LMailV1.2b/1.8b) with BSMTP id 6860; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:29:55 -0400Received: from travelers.mail.cornell.edu by mitvma.mit.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R3)with TCP; Fri, 25 Apr 97 21:29:52 EDTReceived: from travelers.mail.cornell.edu (TRAVELERS.MAIL.CORNELL.EDU[132.236.56.13]) by travelers.mail.cornell.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) withSMTP id VAA02461; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:28:37 -0400 (EDT)X-Sender: mi14@travelers.mail.cornell.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970425212249.1148B-100000@travelers.mail.cornell.edu Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:28:37 -0400Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU From: Ibe Ibeike-Jonah < mi14@CORNELL.EDU Subject: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTIONComments: To: OKYEAME@ATHENA.MIT.EDU Comments: cc: LSA-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU, To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU *** IMPORTANT, PLS READ ***CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTIONIn the more than three decades since the bulk of Africancountries gained independence from colonial rule, few Africanrulers have voluntarily relinquished power or allowed themselves tobe defeated in an election. Unsurprisingly, an overwhelmingmajority of these rulers have either been forced out of officethrough popular revolt, armed insurrection, and coup d'etat, ordied in office after being too sick and senile to sign even theirsignatures. Indeed, political succession has remained undoubtedlyone of post-colonial Africa's Achilles heels. The consequences ofthis state of affairs are legion, and have been all too disastrousfor the continent. Many countries have known no politicalstability --an essential condition for any meaningful developmentto take place -- as a chain of individual rulers have, withoutscruples, battled and decimated their own populace just to remainin power; economies, upon which the welfare of the people depends,have been ruined leaving in place a desolate economic landscapethat invites only the worst speculative activities and merchants ofdeath; precious unrenewable resources have continually been wastedin pursuit of the mirage of staying in power indefinitely;countless number of people have been uprooted and displaced fromtheir homes and reduced, as it were, to becoming food aid junkiesin refugee camps. Most portentous of all, the countries have beenrobbed the dynamism and renewed vigor that come from the ascendanceto power of much younger, energetic leadership.As we approach the 21st century, it behooves us (Africans) todevise creative and ground-breaking ways to address this hydra-headed problem. We need to create conditions to encourage Africanheads of state to graciously hand over power to an electedsuccessor. This calls, among other things, for the establishment ofa Pan-African Senate consisting of former African heads of statewho have either allowed themselves to be defeated at the polls(like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nicephore Soglo of Benin), orhanded over to a democratic process (like Olusegun Obasanjo ofNigeria and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone), or retired inconditions of pluralism and the open society (like Leopold Senghorof Senegal, Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania, and Nelson "Madiba"Mandela of South Africa who will be retiring in 1999 after a mostglorious and distinguished political career).The Pan-African Senate will serve three-pronged yetsubstantial purposes:(1) The Senate would enable Africa to continue to tap the wisdomand accumulated political experience of some of its most historicstatesmen and women.(2) It would help to give African heads of state the promise of acontinuing honorific role, enable them to retain dignity, and thusengender the practice of a dignified retirement within Africa.(3) It would also help Africa to rescue the institution of thepresidency from continuing to be a zero-sum game with the pervasiveasinine mind set of "either I am President or I am nothing".The idea for the creation of a Pan-African Senate to serve theabove objectives comes from Professor Ali Mazrui. It may not be asure-fire recipe to cure all of Africa's political succession woes,but it sure is a significant step toward fruitfully dealing withthe problem. If such an institution was in place a long time ago,it could have arguably helped to prevent some of the worst crisisafflicting African countries today. If Mobutu had voluntarilyvacated the presidency 20 years ago, Zairians would have beenspared the anguish, trauma and poverty visited on them by 32 yearsof Mobutuism; if Babangida had graciously handed over power to thepresumed winner of the 1993 presidential elections, the currentimbroglio Nigeria is enmeshed in could have been avoided; and ifcurrent rulers of Gabon, Kenya, Togo, Cameroon, etc. voluntarilyrelinquish power, their respective countries would be spared theaggravation of forceful change in leadership.This is why you or your organization should sign the letterbelow to be sent to all African foreign ministers and heads ofstate asking them to include the formation of an African Senate asone of their agenda items in their upcoming annual meeting. The OAUcouncil of ministers will meet from May 28-30, and the heads of statesummit from June 2-4, 1997 at Harare Zimbabwe.Append your name by cc mi14@cornell.edu Feel free to distributewidely and send hardcopy signatories for collation to:P. O. Box 4868, Ithaca NY 14852, USA.Ibe Ibeike-Jonah----------------------------------------------------------April 25, 1997President Robert G. MugabeIncoming Organization of African Unity (OAU) ChairmanMunhumutapa Bldg.Samora Machel AvenuePrivate Bag 7700, CausewayHarare, ZimbabweDear President Mugabe,Creation of a Pan-African SenateIn the more than thirty years since the bulk of Africancountries attained independence from colonial rule, few Africanheads of state have voluntarily relinquished power or allowedthemselves to be defeated in an election. An inordinate number ofAfrican rulers have either been forced out of office through armedrevolt and coup d'etat, or died in office after a protractedillness that almost always paralyze the affairs of the state.Indeed, political succession has remained one of Africa's Achillesheels.Conscious of the immense disastrous political and economicconsequences that ensue from the penchant of rulers toindefinitely stay in office, mindful of the universal and ferventdesire of African people to creatively rise to the challenge ofsolving the problems confronting the continent as we approach thenext century; and recognizing the need to create conditions thatwill enable African rulers to graciously yield power to an electedsuccessor; we, the undersigned Africans, friends of Africa andorganizations recommend and call on the Organization of AfricanUnity (OAU) Council of Ministers and Heads of Government to includeas an agenda item in their scheduled annual summit meeting inHarare, Zimbabwe the prompt establishment of a Pan-African Senateconsisting precisely of former African heads of state (and thosewho follow in their footsteps) who have:(i) either willingly and gracefully accepted electoral defeat atthe polls (like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nicephore Soglo ofBenin);(ii) or handed over to a democratic process (like OlusegunObasanjo of Nigeria and Julius Bio of Sierra Leone);(iii) or retired in conditions of pluralism and the open society(like Leopold Senghor of Senegal, Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania,and Nelson "Madiba" Mandela of South Africa who has announced hewill be retiring in 1999 after a most distinguished politicalcareer).The Pan-African Senate will serve three-pronged yetsubstantial purposes:(1) The Senate would enable Africa to continue to tap the wisdomand accumulated political experience of some of its most historicstatesmen and women.(2) It would help to give African heads of state the promise of acontinuing honorific role, enable them to retain dignity, and thusengender the practice of a dignified retirement within Africa.(3) It would also help Africa to rescue the institution of thepresidency from continuing to be a zero-sum game with the pervasiveasinine mind set of "either I am President or I am nothing".We hope that the OAU Council of Ministers and Presidents willheed our clarion call for the establishment of a Pan-African Senatewhich, we believe, will significantly address the sore emanatingfrom the problem of political succession in Africa.Sincerely,signed(001) Ibe Ibeike-Jonah, Ithaca NY (Nigerian)(002) Prof. Ali Mazrui, Director Global Cultural Studies, SUNYBinghamton NY(003) Ed Mabaya, Mutare Zimbabwe(004) Krishna Rao, New Delhi India(005) Gibson Guvheya, Masvingo, Zimbabwean(006) Dr Michel Del Buono, Cornell University/World Bank(007) Araz Mekhtiev, Baku Azerbaijan(008) Prof. Muna Ndulo, Cornell Law School, Ithaca (Zambian)(009)(010)(011)(012)(013)(014)(015)(016)(017)(018)(019)(020)............Cc:- President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Outgoing OAU Chairman- All African Heads of State- Dr Stanislaus Mudenge, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister- All African Foreign Ministers- Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, OAU Secretary-General- Mr Kofi Annan, UN Secretary-General- Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Commonwealth of Nations Secretary-General- Mwalimu Julius K. Nyerere, former President of Tanzania- Kenneth Kaunda, former President of Zambia- Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State of Nigeria- Leopold Senghor, former President of Senegal- Nicephore Soglo, former President of Benin Republic- Julius Maada Bio, former Head of State of Sierra Leone- Ibrahima Sy, OAU Representative to the UN- Edouard E. Benjamin, ECOWAS Executive Secretary- Kaire Mbuende, SADC Executive Secretary- K. Y. Amoako, ECA Executive Secretary- All African Media Outlets- All African Non-governmental Organizations------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Apr 1996 21:45:56 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: APPEAL FOR AN (ISP) LOCATION !!!Message-ID: < 3183BCE4.7808@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitABDOU wrote:> Hi Folks,> I spoke to Sankung today and he promised to try and send us some> more issues through his own private, undisconnected account.> As you know, I appealed to the list for help in locating an ISP> with a public X.25 interface and have received none so far. As I am> preparing for exams, I am doubtful that I can spend more than a little> time on this search.> Thanks and bye for now,> -Abdou.> *******************************************************************************> A.TOURAY> Computer Science> Columbia University> New York, NY 10027> MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************HELLO EVERYONE OUT THERE!!!please,please,heed the call that Abdouis making,and help him locate the ISP needed.Abdou and others are ourScientists,and if they can't get the tools to do the job,our ObserverOnline Project would be heading for a dangerousstandstill.So,please,please everyone help!!REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 14:05:43 -0500 (EST)From: "Ousman G." < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 6BE23D4589@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in> a way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of> women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education,> using religious justifications ... What do you think about the> advantages and disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In> the previous discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women> would prefer to take a married man, if they had to choose between a> married and a single man. Do you agree? I would particularly like to> know the advantages for the wifes - as those for men are quite> obvious. How could an ideal polygamist relationship look like? What> are the reasons for breaking with the tradition, which became,> according to Dawda Singateh a tendency in the Gambia?If there is any advantage to polygamy, then it is neglible comparedto its ill effects. Having been raised in a polygamous family most ofmy life, I know at first hand how this affect the children and the emotionaleffect on the wife who falls out of favor with the huusban. Ipersonally find it hard to believe that nowadays there is anyadvantage to polygamy except for sexual fullfilment. The children'swelfare should be primary concern for adults before venturing intopolygamy. I think there should some legislature in place limitingpolygamy to only two wives. Having three, four, etc, is just plainexcessive and absurd. Polygamy may have had some meritsgenerations ago, but not in today's lifestyle.Thanks.Ousman------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 22:18:21 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: East African Passports.Message-ID: < 199704281956.VAA27336@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableEast African Passports To Be Launched TuesdayApr. 28, 1997Sam Mugo PANA CorrespondentNAIROBI, Kenya (PANA) - All is set for the launch Tuesday in Arusha,Tanzania, of the East African passport for use in Kenya, Tanzania andUganda under their revived sub-regional cooperation scheme.The passports will be officially put into circulation by PresidentsDaniel Arap Moi of Kenya, Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania andYoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda at a ceremony in the northernTanzanian tourist town.Besides the introduction of the passports, the three leaders will alsounveil a Sub-regional flag, to signify the renewal of cooperationbetween the three states in March 1996.Tuesday's event will be part of an East African summit at which theleaders will discuss a three-year development strategy aimed atenhancing cooperation and assess the progress attained over the pastyear.The agenda of summit will include the 1997-98 budget of thesecretariat of the Cooperation based in Arusha, Tanzania, reports onemployment and labour movement and the state of relations between theEuropean Union and the 71-nation African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP).The three leaders will also examine a report covering theconsultations of the vice-chancellors of East African universities.Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda had a thriving economic community createdin 1967 and operated joint railway, airline, customs, research as wellas a legislature.The community was officially dissolved in 1983 after beingstrangulated by political differences which started with the January1971 military coup d'etat in Uganda.Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng http://www.image.dk/~mmjeng/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------Copyright =A9 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 22:18:21 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Africa`s Telecom Union In Dire Straits.Message-ID: < 199704281956.VAA27331@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableAfrica's Telecom Union In Dire StraitsApr. 28, 1997Sam Mugo PANA CorrespondentNAIROBI, Kenya (PANA) - A high level meeting of the Pan AfricanTelecommunications Union (Patu) opened in Nairobi on Monday with acall on member countries to pay their outstanding dues to enable itcomplete its programmes on time.Opening the joint administrative council high level committee andexperts meeting, Kenya's Permanent Secretary for Transport andCommunications, Stanley Murage, insisted on the need to give the unionthe financial resources and infrastructure needed for itsrestructuring.He said funds were required to enable the union cope with thefast-changing technology under the ongoing globalisation oftelecommunication networks and services.Murage said a revitalised Patu needs to address not only issuesconcerning individual member-countries but also matters of regionalimportance pending on the continent as a whole.He said that the rapid changes have not only affected economicdevelopment internationally, but have also impacted on management,operations and regulation of telecommunications. He said Africa musttake cognisance of these trends and adopt suitable strategies toenhance its position in these fields.Murage recalled that a Patu conference held in Kampala, Uganda in 1994had established the high level committee to study and makerecommendations on the restructuring of the union.He commended the committee drawn from Patu five regions for completingits task making it possible for participants in Nairobi to considerthe report and recommendations.Patu's administrative council chairman, H. Katema lamented that theKinshasa-based Patu secretariat had been operating under extremelydifficult financial and communications conditions.And yet, he said, the union has the potential of becoming a sureavenue for achieving an integrated telecommunications network for theentire African region.The one-week conference attracted participants from 19 Patumember-states, representing Africa's five geographical regions.They came from Egypt and Tunisia (North Africa); Benin, Burkina Faso,Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger and Nigeria (West Africa); Cameroon,Central Africa republic, Congo and Zaire (Central Africa); Ethiopia,Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (East Africa) and Swaziland and Zambia(Southern Africa).Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng. Http://image.dk/~mmjeng/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------Copyright =A9 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 17:55:40 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMMYMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704281712.A17515-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Jabou,Thanks for the info. I already recieved a lot of info from Tony aboutprevious discussions the group has before I became a part of it.I agree with you that a man cannot treat two women the same way..I don'tthink that it is humanly possible. there will always be a favourite, dueto compatibility etc. The man might think that he's treating them thesame way cause non of the women is complaining. Only the women knowdifferent. This is even more true esp. when the woman comes from a familyin which "women should respect their husbands and obey them" ie " be seenand not heard". I also think that you're right in saying that it is alesson from God esp. when these men find out that having more than onewife ismore than they can handle, ie, they don't have enough money to take careof both their wives and their children properly or it causing them a lotmore stress than they had anticipated, etc.I think a major problem is to educate women at home,.......esp. thefact that they donot have to depend on a man to take care of them,....they can do it bythemselves. Because I do think that some women become 2nd, 3rd etc wifebecause thay want to be taken cared of........not having any "marketable"skills that will enable them to care of themselves or do things forthemselves. I hope most of it will end cause I've seen a lot of pain, notonly with the wives but mostly the children, most of whom, due to theirmothers dislike for the "other wife/wives", influence their childrensfeelings towards the "other children". I'm sure there are some goodpolygammous marriages out there and I might be wrong about this, but Ijust feel there's more bad coming from these marriages than good. Am Iwrong about this??Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 18:55:49 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704281828.A17515-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 28 Apr 1997, Ousman G. wrote:> If there is any advantage to polygamy, then it is neglible compared> to its ill effects. Having been raised in a polygamous family most of> my life, I know at first hand how this affect the children and the emotional> effect on the wife who falls out of favor with the huusban. I> personally find it hard to believe that nowadays there is any> advantage to polygamy except for sexual fullfilment. The children's> welfare should be primary concern for adults before venturing into> polygamy. I think there should some legislature in place limiting> polygamy to only two wives. Having three, four, etc, is just plain> excessive and absurd. Polygamy may have had some merits> generations ago, but not in today's lifestyle.> Thanks.> OusmanI have to agree with Ousman that polygammy should be limited to twowives, since I believe that trying to eliminate it is...............If one has to look at it from the womens point of view that Andrea andJabou pointed out ie African husbands are harder to deal with, needingtime for yourself after all the stress etc, then I can see how it can beadvantageous. BUT this is only true if all the women involved are matureenough to handle the situation......which isn't often the case. Theproblem is that some the women invole can be petty and catty. The friendsof one wife form a gang and in favour of their friend backbite the otherwife/wives, make obscene calls to her or even go to the extend toattacking her physically !!! all of which is absurd, ridiculousand childish. It's like saying "you have to suffer cause you're not partof us". This sort of attitude shouldn't even be tolerated when it comesto kids rather than adults.When it comes to the stress involved with being married to aGambian/ African man, I think a lot of it has something to do with thefact that you are married to the whole family and not just the man.Sometimes, His extended family interfers with your marriage, giving youadvice andtelling you what and what not to do. I know it's hard, because most of ustend to listen to advice from our families and instead of treating itjust as advice and seeing if it's necessary to act on it in ourparticular situation, some people act on it, just as a sign of respect, orjustto make them feel that even though we're married what they say stillmatters. I guess this is where a husband and a wife have to be open witheach other. I think that some times Husbandsshould be told about things like these, but there are women who thinkthey shouldn't bother their husbands with troubles that they ( the wife)is having with the interferences of their husbands family. This kind ofstress can build up, making one feel angry and frustrated. But I thinkthat being husband and wife doesn't mean being stuck together all thetime. I think both should be able to make time inorder to do things awayfrom each other.......no I'n not saying that it's easy, just that it ispossible and should be encouraged. hence I don't think that one needs thepresence of another wife to make this a possibility. If a woman can makethe sacrifice of being with one man for the rest of her life I don't seewhy a man cannot do the same!!! I'll stop here and see what everyone hasto say.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 19:09:08 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704281828.A17515-0100000-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII agree with Ousman that polygammy should be limited to twowives, since I believe that trying to eliminate it is...............If one has to look at it from the womens point of view that Andrea andJabou pointed out ie African husbands are harder to deal with, needingtime for yourself after all the stress etc, then I can see how it can beadvantageous. BUT this is only true if all the women involved are matureenough to handle the situation......which isn't often the case. Theproblem is that some the women invole can be petty and catty. The friendsof one wife form a gang and in favour of their friend backbite the otherwife/wives, make obscene calls to her or even go to the extend toattacking her physically !!! all of which is absurd, ridiculousand childish. It's like saying "you have to suffer cause you're not partof us". This sort of attitude shouldn't even be tolerated when it comesto kids rather than adults.When it comes to the stress involved with being married to aGambian/ African man, I think a lot of it has something to do with thefact that you are married to the whole family and not just the man.Sometimes, His extended family interfers with your marriage, giving youadvice andtelling you what and what not to do. Not that this is a bad thing butthat they sometimes tend to overdo it. I know it's hard, because most of ustend to listen to advice from our families and instead of treating itjust as advice and seeing if it's necessary to act on it in ourparticular situation, some people act on it, just as a sign of respect, orjustto make them feel that even though we're married what they say stillmatters. I guess this is where a husband and a wife have to be open witheach other. I think that some times Husbandsshould be told about things like these, but there are women who thinkthey shouldn't bother their husbands with troubles that they ( the wife)is having with the interferences of their husbands family. This kind ofstress can build up, making one feel angry and frustrated. But I thinkthat being husband and wife doesn't mean being stuck together all thetime. I think both should be able to make time inorder to do things awayfrom each other.......no I'n not saying that it's easy, just that it ispossible and should be encouraged. hence I don't think that one needs thepresence of another wife to make this a possibility. If a woman can makethe sacrifice of being with one man for the rest of her life I don't seewhy a man cannot do the same!!! I'll stop here and see what everyone hasto say.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 19:30:38 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sorry.Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704281952.A28359-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIsorry guys I just realised that i sent that message twice.....oooooops!!!Ancha.------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Apr 1996 22:08:05 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!Message-ID: < 3183C215.6AFF@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitndeye marie njie, ndeye.marie.njie@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu wrote:> Team,> I think that it is a good idea for the committee members to pay their $20> subscription fee now so that we have money to pay for the IRS registration.> I'm willing to put in my payment now. BUT because the preliminary funds to> set up the project was not something we discussed/thought about when we set> up the committee, I don't feel that every committee member should be> obligated to pay their subscription now. If you want to pay your> subscription now, do so because you believe in the success of this project> and are committed to it, but don't do it because you feel obligated to (i.e> everyone is doing it so you feel you have to too).> I feel I have to say this since we had never discussed this aspect of the> project before.> On the same note, I am not comfortable with the idea of accepting payments> from the rest of Gambia-l until we can give them what they are paying for.> We need to be very cautious about accepting payment for something that we> cannot provide yet!!! This is my opinion however if the majority of the> committee think/feel differently, please voice it, so we can make some sort> of decision.> Ndey, when you do fine the time, please address Momodou Jagana's question> about the bank account, and if it's feasible for us to send the payment, and> when and where.> Thanks again for your cooperation.> N'Deye Marie> -----------------------------------> N'Deye Marie N'Jie> Graduate Research Associate> The Ohio State University> 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg> 590 Woody Hayes Drive> Columbus, OH 43210> Fax: (614)292-9448> Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)> E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu HELLO NDEY!!FIRST OF ALL,I NEED EITHER YOUR POSTAL ADDRESS OR THATOF NDEYDRAMMEH, SO THAT I CAN SEND MY TWENTY-DOLLAR DRAFT.AND SECONDLY,EVENTHOUGH YOUR CONCERNS ARE WELL FOUNDED,WE MUST RECOGNIZE THE HARD FACTTHAT WITHOUT SOME BUCKS IN ITS ACOUNT,THE GAMBIANET WILL BE NOTHING BUTA MERE TALKING SHOP,SO OBSERVER OR NO OBSERVER, ALL OF US WHO CAN PAYTHE TWENTY BUCKS SHOULD AND MUST PAY NOW,SO THAT IF WE WANT TO DOSOMETHING ELSE,YOU THE PEOPLE DOWN THERE CAN DO IT QUICKLY WITHOUTHAVING TO WAIT FOR BITS AND PIECES OF SUBSCRIBTIONS COMING PIECEMEALFROM AROUND THE GLOBE.WE MUST NOT ALLOW OURSELVES TO BE LIMITED ANDDEFINED BY THE OBSERVER PROJECT,IF IT FAILS,AND I AM PRAYING THAT THATWILL NOT HAPPEN,WE WILL HAVE TO TRY THE POINT AND FOROYAAA.SO,PLEASE GIVE THE ADDRESS SO THAT THOSE OF US WHO CAN PAY NOW,SENDTHEIR SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THAT ADDRESS.AND PLEASE,BE REST ASSURED THAT WEHAVE TOTAL CONFIDENCE IN YOU PEOPLE AND WE APPRECIATE ALL THE EFFORTSYOU ARE MAKING TO MAKE THIS PROJECT A SUCCESS.REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:02:52 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ISP SearchMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970429000115.3920A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,If you were thinking of helping to search for an ISP, you need notto anymore as one has already been found by Sankung.Thanks,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:13:29 EDTFrom: fjanneh@juno.com (Fatou K Janneh)To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: APPEAL FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS !!!Message-ID: < 19970429.000924.13982.0.FJanneh@juno.com Gambia-l:Amadou and I missed the "bantaba" for a while due to our busy schedules(not unlike many List members). We are therefore not up-to-date on the"Observer" subscription issue and don't have the time to read all of themessages received over the past several weeks.However, Amadou pledged $50 and we would like to send that to whoever isresponsible for collecting the funds. Please let us know where to sendthe money.Fatou K. Scattred -JannehKnoxville, TN"Learning Without VirtueIs Like Pearls on a Dunghill"(forgot the source)------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:26:02 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent PneumoniaMessage-ID: < 3365785A.3EC3@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiWHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent PneumoniaGENEVA (April 25) XINHUA - A large field trial in Gambia has shownthat a conjugate vaccine against the bacterium Haemophilus influenzaetype b (Hib) prevents both pneumonia and meningitis resulting from thisbacterium in young children.This information was contained in a press release by the WorldHealth Organization (WHO) today.In the trial, 42,848 infants were assigned at random to receiveeither the Hib polysaccharide-tetanus protein conjugate vaccine (PRP-T)mixed with diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine (DTP), or DTP alone(the control group) at ages two, three and four months. Children inthe study who developed meningitis or pneumonia were investigated tosee if it was due to the Hib bacterium.By the end of the study, 50 cases, proven by bacterial culture, hadbeen identified among children in the study. There were 20 cases amongchildren who had received three doses of vaccine, 19 in the controlgroup and one in those who had received the PRP-T vaccine, indicating avaccine efficacy in fully vaccinated children of 95 percent.Consequently, the vaccine efficacy for the prevention of Hib pneumoniawas estimated to be 100 percent.Among children in the study there were 449 episodes of pneumoniawith severe x-ray changes. Those children who had received PRP-Tvaccine had 20 percent less of these episodes, indicating that 20percent of episodes of severe pneumonia in those children were due toHib and were prevented by the vaccine."The value of this vaccine in African infants has now been proven.In Asia there are still doubts about the true burden of Hib diseaseand this is currently under investigation," Dr Kim Mulholland, ofWHO's Child Health and Development (CHD) and Vaccine Research andDevelopment (VRD) programs, who was the principal investigator in thestudy."The challenge ahead now is to provide this highly effective vaccineat reasonable cost to the children who need it most, those living indeveloping countries," he said. Enditem25/04/97 15:46 GMTCopyright 1997------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:27:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Kenya Based Habitat Center target of U.N. ProbeMessage-ID: < 336578A7.3EDA@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiKenya Based Habitat Center target of U.N. ProbeBy Evelyn LeopoldUNITED NATIONS, April 25 (Reuter) - In a scathing report, the U.N.inspector-general said the Nairobi-based Centre for Human Settlementsneeded a financial and policy overhaul if it expected to survive."Allowing the current state of affairs to persist for any length oftime into the future would be reprehensible," said the report, releasedon Friday by the U.N. office of Internal Oversight Services led by KarlPaschke of Germany.It said that the centre, known as Habitat, had few financialcontrols, hired unneeded consultants, assigned staff members to tasksthey did not perform and functioned under a muddled organisational andpolicy structure."Accordingly, the situation of Habitat is serious and should not beallowed to continue," the report said. U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annanagreed with the findings in the document, his spokesman, Fred Eckhard,said.The centre was created to study ways of improving the quantity andquality of housing for people in developing countries. Last June itorganised a conference on the common problems of teeming citiesthroughout the world.Paschke noted that the centre had been audited over the past fewyears. But he said that "concrete action taken so far is too little andtoo late."One example concerned an official who had been associated with aconsultancy firm frequently awarded important contracts for projectsunder his supervision. "A special investigation into the circumstancesleading to this situation is warranted," the report said.Assistant Secretary-General Wally N'Dow of Gambia took over theHabitat centre in 1994 in an effort to give it some leadership, butalmost immediately had to delegate his responsibiities to two deputiesso he could organise last June's Conference on Human Settlements inIstanbul.But their duties were worded in broad terms "and did not delineatethe boundaries of the respective responsibilities, authorities andaccountability," the report said."In the absense of leadership, significant shortcomings developedin the management of the programmes and resources of the centre, bothhuman and financial," the report said.Paschke also criticised personnel policies, the excessive hiring ofconsultants, the placing of staff in jobs that did not exist in theorganisation's structure and the exaggeration of duties to justifyclassifying a post at a higher level.He said that decisions relating to personnel and finance appearedto be made behind closed doors with little accountability.The Habitat Centre was set up after the first U.N. conference onhuman settlements, held in Vancouver, Canada, in 1976. REUTERCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:28:41 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Mystery MillionaireMessage-ID: < 336578F9.6671@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiWho is this African guy and why is he giving away so much money?By DAVID ROYSEAssociated Press WriterMIAMI (AP) -- There's no question Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko is agenerous man.The West African multimillionaire hired more than 10,000 workers torebuild his home village in Mali. He paid for 200 African athletes to goto the Olympics in Atlanta. He gave $300,000 to a high-school band inMiami so it could perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NewYork City.He even offered $30,000 to a U.S. Customs agent to try to expeditethe shipment of two helicopters to West Africa.Big mistake."I wanted to do good and I stepped on the law. And the law stepped onme," he said after he was sentenced in March on federal payoff charges.Sissoko says it was a cultural misunderstanding. Prosecutors say hewanted to use his money and influence to bypass normal export channels.Either way, Sissoko pleaded guilty to paying an illegal gratuity. Ajudge sentenced him to four months in prison with credit for timealready served, meaning he had to spend an additional 45 days in jail.The sentence was the lightest Sissoko could get. He was so pleased hekept on giving -- this time a new $65,000 Mercedes to each of his threelawyers.Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko (pronounced fu-TONG-uh dit bu-BA-nisis-SO-ko) has amassed a fortune that his lawyers say is considerably inexcess of $25 million.What is unclear is how Sissoko came into his riches. The story hetold after his sentencing differed from the one he has told in the past.And it doesn't jibe with the biography that his lawyers presented thecourt.Sissoko, 51, recently discussed his past with reporters at hislawyers' 19th-floor offices overlooking Biscayne Bay. Speaking throughan interpreter, many of his answers only raised more questions about howhe started life in a thatch hut in Mali and became an internationalphilanthropist.His web of companies and business ventures is complicated anddifficult to trace. He has whole or part interests in hotels and casinosin Europe and Africa, but there is no single corporation overseeing allof his ventures.Sissoko, who owns a condominium in Miami, describes his work in theoil business as that of a middleman."If you want oil, I know where to get it," he says.His version of events differ from those in the biography written forhis defense by his attorneys. That biography says he got rich when oilwas discovered on land he owned. In the interview he said there's neverbeen oil on any land he has owned.His assistants insist that translation -- Sissoko doesn't speakEnglish -- is to blame for the discrepancies.Law enforcement officials also had trouble ferreting out theparticulars of Sissoko's past. "It was like trying to pin down smoke,"said one federal investigator who did not want to be identified.Sissoko, who never went to school, said he once wandered around Chinaand India without a job after traveling to Asia on a cargo ship as astowaway.The biography said he traded textiles in India. He said he lived onlyby the generosity of a mysterious holy man who took him in.About 20 years ago, Sissoko, after working as a house servant andselling soup in a train station, said he was working in a diamond minein Liberia.Five days a week the miners worked for food, blankets and a modestsalary, he said. One day a week they were given dirt, which sometimescontained small diamonds.Sissoko said he collected 13 rough diamonds over six months and thenwent to Belgium, where he heard the stones would bring millions. He saidhe was paid $9 million for the gems.He said no one asked where he got them. No one questioned themillions he took to a bank."It's something that lots of people were doing. All the diamonds camefrom Africa," he said. "Tons and tons of stones."He also said he sold a diamond he found on the ground while workingas a servant for a Frenchman in Senegal. That one, he claimed, fetched$4.5 million.He said he left the money in a European bank account and returned toAfrica with only $40. He said he started looking for work again."When a man looks for money, he can't travel with money," Sissokosaid. "When you have money, you are too lazy to look for it."Banning Eyre, an American musician who lived in Mali and knowsSissoko, said he has seen him hire musicians for all-night performancesat his house in the capital of Bamako and pay for it with a $12,000 barof gold."People say he has performed magical deeds for presidents ofcountries all over West Africa," Eyre told The Miami Herald. "They sayhe has magical powers."One Western source in Liberia told the Herald that it is "extremelydoubtful" Sissoko made his fortune selling diamonds. Neither he norother sources had heard of the millionaire, though.Sissoko was seen recently at a downtown Miami hotel with SarkisSoghanalian, who went to federal prison for trying to sell 103 U.S.combat helicopters to Iraq in 1983. Sissoko was not aware of the armsmerchant's background and has had no business dealing with him, an aideto Sissoko said.Just before his arrest, Sissoko planned to go to a White House dinnerwhere a fund-raiser planned to solicit a contribution to the DemocraticNational Committee, already under fire for taking contributions fromforeigners in exchange for meetings with high-level officials.The fund-raiser, John Catsimatidis, told The New York Times thatSissoko never made a contribution.At Sissoko's sentencing, high-powered attorneys, including formerU.S. Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, and top diplomats from several Africannations rushed to his defense when he was accused of paying the customsagent to help expedite the delivery of the choppers.Sissoko said one was intended as an air ambulance for poor villagesin Gambia. The other, he said, was meant for his start-up airline, AirDabia.Sissoko said he thought there was no other way to get the helicoptersout of the United States. He said he was told by the customs agent thathe needed a special federal license to get the choppers out. But he wastold that it would cost $30,000."They asked for something -- and we were afraid to refuse," he said.John Mayer, a Dutch businessman who is a partner with Sissoko in ahotel development in Spain, said the West African collided with a legalsystem and a way of doing business that he didn't understand."He is suddenly now being faced with the facts of life as he didn'tknow them," Mayer said.After Sissoko's release from prison, he will serve four more monthsunder house arrest in Miami before being deported.Supporters say such a good man must have run afoul of the lawinadvertently. And his benefactors don't question him."I'm just thinking about what he's doing for our kids. He's a hero inthe eyes of Central High," says Central High School assistant principalRodney Reed, whose school band is headed to New York for theThanksgiving parade, thanks to Sissoko."He'll always be a hero in our eyes. Even after he goes home."Copyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:29:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Francophone West Africa seek joint peace forceMessage-ID: < 33657929.CC5@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiFrancophone West Africa seek joint peace forceNIAMEY, Niger (Reuter) - Armed forces chiefs of staff of sevenFrench-speaking states in West Africa are calling for creation of ajoint force to prevent or end conflict and help with humanitarianoperations -- within or beyond the region.The proposal, made at the end of a three-day meeting in Niger'scapital Niamey Saturday, will be put to their heads of state to promotepeace in a region which has experienced the destabilizing effects ofcivil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone.The meeting grouped members of the sub-regional non-aggression anddefense cooperation pact ANAD -- Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali,Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Togo."The armed forces chief of staff, convinced of the opportunity andthe need for the FPA (ANAD Peacekeeping Force), reaffirm theirdetermination to work under the authority of their heads of state forthe success of what is an historic initiative for the Africancontinent," they said in a statement.The meeting followed joint manoeuvres earlier this year betweenseveral ANAD members and former colonial power France aimed at handlingsuch volatile situations.Niger's armed forces chief of staff, Amadou Moussa Gros, said thatthe command of the standing force could be given to a civilian ormilitary person depending on the circumstances of its deployment."It will be a permanent force of specialist units on standby intheir countries of origin and which would assemble on demand whether forcrises in ANAD's zone of influence or outside member countries," he tolda news conference.The specialized units would be about battalion size -- 400 to 700soldiers by country. Gros said the force and its operations would befunded by contributions from member states, from friendly nations andinternational institutions.The armed forces chiefs of staff of Benin, Guinea, English-speakingGambia and Portuguese-speaking Guinea Bissau, which is switching to theCFA franc currency of its Francophone neighbors, attended the meeting asobservers.West African states currently contribute to the Nigerian-led ECOMOGforce, which is helping keep the peace in Liberia and ensure securityahead of national elections currently scheduled for May 30.ECOMOG was set up by the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), which groups both English-speaking and French-speaking nationsin the region.ANAD was set up in 1977 to promote peace in the region. REUTERCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 00:30:30 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: PNEUMONIA VACCINE SUCCESSFULLY TESTED IN GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 33657966.4471@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiHEALTH: PNEUMONIA VACCINE SUCCESSFULLY TESTED IN GAMBIAGENEVA, (Apr. 25) IPS - A vaccine trial in Gambia has proven thepneumonia and meningitis caused by the "Haemophilus influenzae" type b(Hib) bacteria in infants can be prevented even in the developingcountries."The value of this vaccine in African infants has now been proven,"said Kim Mulholland, member of the World Health Organization (WHO)Child Health and Development (CHD) and Vaccine Research and Development(VRD) programmes.The Hib vaccine had been administered to small children in theindustrialized countries over recent years with the result that Hibmeningitis has practically disappeared from these regions.Up until now, only a small number of developing countries hadincorporated the joint vaccine against Hib in its vaccinationprogrammes, due to its high cost and doubts about it being useful inthis setting.A WHO report, which told of the success of the wide ranging testscarried out in the Gambian terrain, explained that Hib infection ismore common in the developing countries where it has been studied thanin the industrialized countries.The illness tends to appear amongst the youngest children andcommonly results in pneumonia type symptoms.The experiment in Gambia was planned to determine the efficiency ofthe vaccine in a developing country where the epidemiology is differentto the developed countries.Another aim of the experiment was to see exactly what level ofprotection against pneumonia the vaccine gave to the Gambian infants.The study was based on 42,848 children chosen at random to receivethe Hib polysaccharide-tetanus protein conjugate vaccine (PRP-T) mixedwith diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine (DTP). Inthe control group, babies of two, three and four months were given DTPalone.All the children in the study group who contracted meningitis orpneumonia were tested to see if the Hib bacteria was the cause.At the end of the study, the bacteria cultures indicated that 50cases of had been identified amongst the children examined.There were 20 cases amongst children who had received three doses ofthe vaccine, 19 cases in the control group and only one case amongstthose who had received the PRP-T vaccine, which shows a 95 percenteffectiveness amongst children who received the full course of vaccine.The WHO acknowledged the difficulties in proving that pneumonia hasbeen provoked by Hib as bacteria cultures need to be grown from bloodor lung tissue taken from the children.Of the 17 cases identified, seven were thought to have received onlya partial vaccination course, whereby they were excluded from theprimary analysis. The other 10 cases formed part of the control group.Consequently, said the WHO, the efficiency of the vaccine for theprevention of Hib-related pneumonia could be placed at nearly 100percent.Mulholland said "the true burden of the Hib infections in Asia" isstill unknown, although research is being carried out to determineexactly how prevalent this is."The challenge ahead now is to provide this highly effective vaccineat reasonable cost to the children who need it most, those living indeveloping countries," said the researcher.The Gambia experiment was directed by the United Kingdom MedicalResearch Council. The resources were provided by the United StatesAgency for International Development (USAID), the WHO and the UnitedNations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the vaccines by the PasteurMerieux laboratory.Copyright 1997------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 23:02:18 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: World Cup Africa Zone Results (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970428230212.11203A-100000@talabah.iiu.my MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 10:11:13 ESTFrom: Winston Kawaley < winston_kawaley@SMTPLINK.SRA.COM To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Subject: World Cup Africa Zone ResultsNAIROBI, April 28 (Reuter) - Collated results of Africanzone World Cup soccer qualifiers played over the weekend:Group 1In Nairobi: Kenya 1 Guinea 0 (halftime 1-0)Scorer: Musa Otieno 3 penAttendance: 55,000In Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso 1 Nigeria 2 (0-1)Scorers:Burkina Faso- Mamadou Zongo 76Nigeria - Mangaoule Diabate 40 own goal, Emmanuel Amunike 58Attendance: 20,000Standings P W D L F A PtsNigeria 4 3 1 0 7 3 10Kenya 4 2 1 1 7 7 7Guinea 4 2 0 2 6 4 6Burkina Faso 4 0 0 4 4 10 0Next matches: June 7 - Nigeria v Kenya, June 8 - Guinea vBurkina FasoGroup 2In Tunis: Tunisia 2 Liberia 0 (0-0)Scorers: Adel Sellimi 60 pen, Khaled Badra 78Attendance: 38,000In Windhoek: Namibia 2 Egypt 3 (0-0)Scorers:Namibia - China Utoni 61, Mohamed Ouseb 87 penEgypt - Hadi Kassaba 76 pen, Hussein Hassan 80Al Hadi 89StandingsTunisia 4 4 0 0 6 1 12Egypt 4 2 0 2 10 5 6Liberia 4 1 1 2 1 3 4Namibia 4 0 1 3 4 12 1Next matches: June 8 - Liberia v Namibia, Egypt v TunisiaGroup 3In Lusaka: Zambia 3 Congo 0 (1-0)Scorers: Dennis Lota 40, Johnston Bwalya 88, Mwape Miti 89In Lome, Togo: Zaire 1 South Africa 2 (1-1)Scorers:Zaire - Zico Tumba 25South Africa - Doctor Khumalo 21, Phil Masinga 71Attendance: 6,000StandingsCongo 4 2 1 1 4 4 7South Africa 4 2 1 1 3 3 7Zambia 4 1 2 1 5 3 5Zaire 4 0 2 2 4 6 2Next matches: June 8 - Congo v Zaire, South Africa v ZambiaGroup 4In Harare: Zimbabwe 0 Angola 0Attendance: 40,000In Douala: Cameroon 2 Togo 0 (0-0)Scorers: Bernard Tchoutang 85, Patrick Mboma 88Attendance: 30,000StandingsCameroon 4 3 1 0 7 2 10Angola 4 2 2 0 5 2 8Zimbabwe 4 1 1 2 4 3 4Togo 4 0 0 4 3 12 0Next matches: June 8 - Angola v Cameroon, Togo v ZimbabweGroup 5In Accra: Ghana 3 Gabon 0 (1-0)Scorers: Felix Aboagye 42, Mohamed Gargo 60, 63 penAttendance: 15,000In Freetown: Sierra Leone 0 Morocco 1 (0-1)StandingsMorocco 3 2 1 0 7 2 7Ghana 4 1 3 0 7 4 6Sierra Leone 4 1 1 2 2 6 4Gabon 3 0 1 2 1 5 1Next matches: June 8 - Gabon v Sierra Leone, Morocco v Ghana------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 10:40:48 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: legal systems and the principles of morality and justiceMessage-ID: < 199704290938.KAA10792@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:15:16 +0100From: Mail Delivery Subsystem < MAILER-DAEMON@city.ac.uk Subject: Returned mail: Host unknown (Name server: u.wasghinton.com.edu: host not found)To: < ar644@netmail.city.ac.uk The original message was received at Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:15:15 +0100from diplock.city.ac.uk [138.40.85.15]----- The following addresses had delivery problems ----- gambia-l@u.wasghinton.com.edu > (unrecoverable error)----- Transcript of session follows -----550 < gambia-l@u.wasghinton.com.edu >... Host unknown (Name server: u.wasghinton.com.edu: host not found)----- Original message follows -----Return-Path: O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk Received: from diplock.city.ac.uk (diplock.city.ac.uk [138.40.85.15])by netmail.city.ac.uk (/City/2.1) with SMTP id UAA07617for < gambia-l@u.wasghinton.com.edu >; Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:15:15 +0100Message-Id: < 199704281915.UAA07617@netmail.city.ac.uk Comments: Authenticated sender is From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.wasghinton.com.edu Date: Mon, 28 Apr 1997 20:17:52 +0000MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSubject: legal systems and the ideas of justice and moralityPriority: normalX-mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.23)The question is , " Is there any necessary relationship between thelegal system and the ideas of justice and morality ?"Appeals to morality are a familiar part of argument . To say thatOMAR'S action is immoral maybe just an expression of generaldisapproval. But references to moral rights and obligations are morespecific . When we refer to moral the obligation not to commitadultery, we are not refering to our own personal viewbut rather tothe view generally supported by our society. This obligation iswidely regarded as an important principle of behaviourwithout whichsocial relationships would be less agreeable or secure . It isenforced by social pressures such as critism of of the culprit andsympathy for the victim . It is reinforced by religious teaching andby the media or " RADIO KANG KANG " if you like. The morality of oursociety consists of principles of behaviour like this.Justice as I understand it , is an aspect of morality . It is concernedwith how classes of individuals are treated be it Njago, Jola , Fularor Jahanka etc. We would not regard a man who committed adultery asacting in an unjust way but we would regard it as unjust if hisconduct was excused simply because he was famous eg Youssou N'dour,whilst similar conduct by a lesser mortal eg leader of the" NyankatangBand ", resulted in censure . Justice demands that like cases betreated alike . Similarly , we might regard it as unjust if theadulterous husband was allowed to leave his wife and children withoutany financial support ( a rarety in the Gambia ) . Justice demandsthat the victim be compensated .In the days of our forefathers , the customs which regulate its lifehave to based on the morality of the group . Only in that way willthey be followed and support . But what about a society like the onewe live in today ( Jamano'ye teye or bi jamano ) governed by a legalsystem ? Does the legal system have to reflect the morality of thesociety ? Does it have to just ? This is where my question arises asto whether there is any necessary relationship between the legalsystem and the ideas of justice or morality . In other words , alegal system can function effectively though it is neither just normoral . The tyrannical system that operated in Germany during thelatter years of the notorious Nazi regime proves this point. Itdirectly discriminates against individuals on racial grounds.Although we would argue that no civilised siciety should draw racialdistinction, it could be countered that if the morality of a societywas such that racial distinctions were felt to be RELEVANT , then itwas entitled todiscriminate and still claim it was treating likecases alike . The concept of morality amd justice are easilymanipulated . But even so , the Nazi legal system as I understand it,sanctioned decisions which contracted any notion of general moralityor justice . individuals were condemned on the whim of partyofficials . Individuals took to settling their private grudgesagainst others by reporting them to officials for making anti-partyremarks ( magetti yor yor ) , with the result that they would betried and often executed . After the war , some of the victims whosurvived , brought the informers before the new German Court. Thegrudge informers claimed that their action was lawful under the Nazilegal system. The new Courts dismissed the defence on the ground thatthe Nazi laws were contrary to the sense of justice of all decenthuman being . To call the Nazi system legal and to call its ruleslaws was a false description of what they are . They were instrumentsof an arbitrary and tyrannical regime .But is it sensible or even helpful to refuse to treat such system orits rules as being legal ? It can be argued that the question of whatis law must be separated from the question of whether it was moral orjust .So in view of the above findings, one can say that the fact that asociety is governed by rules does not mean that we should describe itas having a legal system . Hence to avoid uncertainty the societywill need to develop rules which will enable its members or atleastits officials , to recognise the rules of conduct that govern thesociety eg e rule demanding that the provisions of a code are torecognised . In our society there so many violations of the rules ofconduct eg the thief is ruthlessly and mercilessly beaten todisability or sometimes to death . Every alleged offender is innocent untilproven guilty but is this caveat observed in our society ? My answer tothat is a blatant NO ! Where then is Morality , Legality , andJustice in our society I'm asking you ?!!M'BAI OMAR F.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 97 04:30:32 PDTFrom: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edU Subject: SYSTEM TESTMessage-ID: < 9704291130.utk8722@RR5.intel.com Hi all:This is just a TEST !I have had problems sending mails to the list letter and one of the listmanagers had been putting great effort in helping me resolve this.Thanks Momodou Camara for all your efforts. I hope it works well now.Later,Pa-Abdou Barrow------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Apr 1996 14:20:10 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 3184A5EA.277F@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOusman G. wrote:> > I think we agree that polygamy is often interpreted and practiced in> > a way it was not meant to be, often (if not ususally) at the cost of> > women's and childrens emotions, feeding, clothing and education,> > using religious justifications ... What do you think about the> > advantages and disadvantages of polygamy? What do women think? In> > the previous discussion somebody stated that many Gambian women> > would prefer to take a married man, if they had to choose between a> > married and a single man. Do you agree? I would particularly like to> > know the advantages for the wifes - as those for men are quite> > obvious. How could an ideal polygamist relationship look like? What> > are the reasons for breaking with the tradition, which became,> > according to Dawda Singateh a tendency in the Gambia?> If there is any advantage to polygamy, then it is neglible compared> to its ill effects. Having been raised in a polygamous family most of> my life, I know at first hand how this affect the children and the emotional> effect on the wife who falls out of favor with the huusban. I> personally find it hard to believe that nowadays there is any> advantage to polygamy except for sexual fullfilment. The children's> welfare should be primary concern for adults before venturing into> polygamy. I think there should some legislature in place limiting> polygamy to only two wives. Having three, four, etc, is just plain> excessive and absurd. Polygamy may have had some merits> generations ago, but not in today's lifestyle.> Thanks.> OusmanOUSMAN!!FOR THE SAKE OF ARGUMENT,LET US SAY THAT YOUR PARENTS HAD ONLY TWOSONS.YOU AND ANOTHER GUY.AND LET US SAY FURTHER THAT THIS OTHER GUY WASYOUR ELDER BROTHER,WHO PREMATURELY DIED AND WAS SURVIVED BY A WIFE ANDFOUR CHILDREN.AND AGAIN,LET US SAY THAT AROUND THE TIME OF YOURBROTHER'S DEATH YOU HAD ALREADY GOT TWO WIVES,BUT BOTH YOUR MOTHER ANDFATHER BEGGED YOU TO MARRY YOUR BROTHER'S WIDOW, SO AS ENSURE CONTINUITYFOR THE ENVIROMENT IN WHICH YOUR BROTHER'S CHILDREN WOULD BE BROUGHT UPAND ALSO TO PREVENT ANY TRAUMATIC DISRUPTION IN THE LIFESTYLE OF YOURSISTER IN-LAW.SO,NOW PLEASE, TELL US WHETHER YOU WOULD STICK TO YOURPRINCIPLE OR YOU WOULD BE COMPASSIONATE ENOUGH TO ACCEPT YOUR PARENTSREQUEST.REGARDS BASSSS!!!-SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 08:47:35 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Fwd: WHO: Vaccine Test Succesful in Gambia to Prevent PneumoniaMessage-ID: <199704291247.IAA00601@aspen>Content-Type: textHi folks,Perhaps this is a good time to ask some questions about healthmatters. It was about 1990 when I came across the use of mosquito netsimpregnated in some insecticide to repell mosquitoes. I did not havethe opportunity to talk to any health expert then but do anyone knowthe type of insecticide used? I must say the results were reallyimpressive. For even ant don't make it if they come in contact withthe net. also is the insecticide still being used?Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 11:22:33 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 970429112214_1953362209@emout13.mail.aol.com Ancha,You have raised some points that are all very true. However, in terms of thewife getting a break form the husband, l was referring to just getting abreak from a man being around i.e not having to get their meal and attend tothem , and just not having to worry about consulting someone about what youdo or where you go etc.One would like to find a spouse that would do thesebasic things for themselves and let you control your own time but realityshows us that even the most modern husband still demands attention much likechildren do( oops!!) and we all know how our men back home can be in terms ofthe demands they put on their wives. From this standpoint, a second wifecould provide a well needed break, but of course the situation has to beideal i.e no pettiness etc. which l think one does not find very often in oursociety.I would only accept polygamy on these terms but l'm afraid it iswishing for the impossible. However, if l were to find it, l would have noproblem with it because you see, l want the best of both worlds. l am veyindependent and do not like to be controlled or told what to do , and thisway, one can have a husband only a few days a month :-).Jabou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 17:40:21 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: PolygamyMessage-ID: < 33661665.33B3@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> Andrea,> Interesting questions...I love the Freudian slip typo: " Martial" instead> of "marital" duties :) best, Ylva PS Will forward the NOW speech if> someone e-mails it to me....No, no, this was not Freud, only lack of english !! I was not even awareof these two words ..haha ... but seems like they can easily be mixed up....JABOU AND THE OTHERS, THANKS A LOT FOR SHARING YOUR VIEWS ON THIS"PRIVATE" ISSUEJabou wrote:I know that now, if l had to share a husband, l would not> mind that at all provided that there is a certain level of maturity exercised> by all involved.AGREED, THIS APPLIES TO MOMOGAMIST AND OTHER RELATIONSHIPS TOOI would not want to have to deal with unecessary hassles. I> think the main ingredient here would be self confidence and a good sense of> what you want to accomplish in life.WHICH CAN BE ACHIEVED BY EDUCATION AND BY HAVING/KNOWING THE "MARKETABLESKILLS", HOW ANCHA SAID, OF ONESELF, I THINK.If every body in the relationship . If> the wives cooperate, l think they can do much to make sure that all are> treated fairly.AND IF THEY ARE STRONG ENOUGH NOT TO FALL INTO THE TRAP OF "DIVIDING ANDCONQUERING" (A MALE INVENTION, I SUPPOSE)> Jabou.Ancha wrote:> I think a major problem is to educate women at home,.......esp. the> fact that they do> not have to depend on a man to take care of them,....they can do it by> themselves.AGREED, AND THEY ARE THUS FREE TO CHOOSE THE KIND OF RELATIONSHIP THEYWANTBecause I do think that some women become 2nd, 3rd etc wife> because thay want to be taken cared of........not having any "marketable"> skills that will enable them to care of themselves or do things for> themselves.YES, THIS SOUNDS VERY REASONABLE TO ME CONCERNING THE NEED TO GETMARRIED IN GENERAL BUT DOES NOT EXPLAIN WHY MANY WOMEN IN THE GAMBIAPREFER TO MARRY AN ALREADY MARRIED GUY INSTEAD OF A SINGLE ONE (IF THESTATEMENT IS REPRESENTATIVE AT ALL)> If one has to look at it from the womens point of view that Andrea and> Jabou pointed out ie African husbands are harder to deal with, needing> time for yourself after all the stress etc, then I can see how it can be> advantageous.I NEITHER WROTE NOR MEANT THAT AFRICAN HUSBANDS ARE HARDER TO DEAL WITHTHAN OTHERS AND AS I UNDERSTOOD, JABOU EMPHASISED *TRADITIONAL* AFRICANMEN ..there are women who think they shouldn't bother their husbands withtroubles> that they ( the wife)> is having with the interferences of their husbands family. This kind of> stress can build up, making one feel angry and frustrated.YES, THIS IS ANOTHER DIFFICULT ISSUE BUT NOT A SPECIFICPOLYGAMY-PROBLEM, AS I SEE IT. TO THE CONTRARY: I HEARD THAT THEHUSBAND'S FAMILY IS OFTEN URGING THE GUY TO MARRYA SECOND WOMAN, PARTICULARLY IF THEY STAY WITHOUT CHILDREN FOR SOME TIMEOR IF FAMILYMEMBERS DO NOT AGREE WITH THE FIRST AND ONLY ONE, IN ORDERTO PUT PRESSURE ON HER FOR WHATEVER REASON. IS THAT TRUE?But I think> that being husband and wife doesn't mean being stuck together all the> time. I think both should be able to make time inorder to do things away> from each other.......no I'n not saying that it's easy, just that it is> possible and should be encouraged. hence I don't think that one needs the> presence of another wife to make this a possibility.TOTALLY AGREED. AND I WOULD EVEN GO FURTHER TO SAY THAT IT IS NOT ONLYPOSSIBLE ANDSHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BUT ESSENTIAL FOR A RELATIONSHIP, WHICH CAN EASILYGET STUCK ANDBORING, IF BOTH OR ONE OF THE PARTNERS DO NOT HAVE "OUTSIDE" IMPULSESTHEY CAN SHARE ENRICHING EACH OTHER ...If a woman can make> the sacrifice of being with one man for the rest of her life I don't see> why a man cannot do the same!!!> Ancha.HMM... THIS CAN EASILY BE TURNED AROUND ... BUT THIS IS ANOTHER STORY.... ;-))Sorry for the length of this mail! I made it as short as possible.THANKS again. I'm happy to be on this list!Andrea------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 11:38:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Mystery MillionaireMessage-ID: < 970429113732_-1600984917@emout14.mail.aol.com Lat,Thanks for the info. Until now, l and many people in Gambia never even heardthese stories.I talk to my sister in Gambia often and she says people justspeculate about him but know nothing else. She says there were romours thathe got his wealth from drug trafficking. This romour was rife especiallyafter the incident in which Interpol said they had intercepted a cargo ofdrugs addressed to the ministry or dep't of Agric. in Gambia.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 12:00:23 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: PolygamyMessage-ID: < 970429120006_-1768582978@emout06.mail.aol.com Andrea,It is true that the husband's family does encourage him to marry s secondwife if there are no children after years of marriage as well as if for somereason they do not like the wife.However, l think in most cases , there is noencouragement necessary. As for some women choosing to marry alreadymarried men, l think some of them are motivated by the challenge, the senseof controversy, they are driven to show that they can attract and "take oneshusband away" from them if you will. These women are the very ones that bringgrief and disharmony to polygamous relationships.They were drawn to therelationship for this purpose to begin with.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 10:50:43 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 970429105042_-1668081783@emout15.mail.aol.com Ousman,l agree that an excess number of wives (3-4) is unreasonable both financiallyand otherwise but l still think that one can have two wives provided that allconditions are ideal as l mentioned yesterday. As to whether this idealsituation can be achieved or not is another matter. Also, l think that how weview the issue is also influenced by our own personal experiences andclearly, not all of us have had the same experiences vis a vis polygamy inour family situations.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 11:23:08 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: POLYGAMYMessage-ID: < 812D2F3121@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT>OUSMAN!!> FOR THE SAKE OF ARGUMENT,LET US SAY THAT YOUR PARENTS HAD ONLY TWO>SONS.YOU AND ANOTHER GUY.AND LET US SAY FURTHER THAT THIS OTHER GUY>WAS YOUR ELDER BROTHER,WHO PREMATURELY DIED AND WAS SURVIVED BY A WIFE>AND FOUR CHILDREN.AND AGAIN,LET US SAY THAT AROUND THE TIME OF YOUR>BROTHER'S DEATH YOU HAD ALREADY GOT TWO WIVES,BUT BOTH YOUR MOTHER AND>FATHER BEGGED YOU TO MARRY YOUR BROTHER'S WIDOW, SO AS ENSURE>CONTINUITY FOR THE ENVIROMENT IN WHICH YOUR BROTHER'S CHILDREN WOULD>BE BROUGHT UP AND ALSO TO PREVENT ANY TRAUMATIC DISRUPTION IN THE>LIFESTYLE OF YOUR SISTER IN-LAW.SO,NOW PLEASE, TELL US WHETHER YOU>WOULD STICK TO YOUR PRINCIPLE OR YOU WOULD BE COMPASSIONATE ENOUGH TO>ACCEPT YOUR PARENTS REQUEST.>REGARDS BASSSS!!!-Bass,I don't think this issue has anything to do with compassion. If I werein that hypothetical situation, I would still stick to my principle.I think the wife and the children would have a much better life witha man who equally loves them and give them the attention theydeserve. Let face this Bass, you cannot give the necessary attentionsto the children they need if you have lots of them. I think whengoing in to such kinds of marriage, one should also go along withsome common sense. I might have good intentions in marrying mybrother's widow, but that action won't necessarily be the best forboth of us. What difference does it make if a widow were to remarry toanother man in a different family as long as he cares for her andher children?Ousman------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 10:18:59 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unbearable Whiteness (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970429101837.29376C-100000@dante20.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIInow I've heard it all......---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 08:52:01 -0700 (PDT)From: Jeffrey Olson < olson@u.washington.edu To: Anthropology Department < anthro@u.washington.edu Subject: Unbearable WhitenessWall Street Journal, April 24, 1997, pp. A1, A12.School of Thought: The Unbearable Whiteness of BeingA Number of College Scholars Race to Caucasian Studies;Some Think It OutrageousBy Quentin HardyBerkeley, Calif. - Matt Wray spends his work time lookingfor the heart of whiteness. He studies Spam diets, chainsawart and gun shows, facets of a white underclass subculturehe calls "the most visible form of whiteness."Mr. Wray is a member of the emerging academic discipline of"whiteness studies." His niche is specializing in thedoings of poor whites. He says he used to be one himself.Other whiteness scholars plumb the whiteness of wealthyTexas dynasties, racial feelings of white feminists, thewhiteness of shopping and the virtually white world of theInternet. "Where I live, shopping malls are white spaces,"says David Rodediger, a history professor at the Universityof Minnesota in St. Paul, and another prominent whitenessscholar. So, probably, is cyberspace. "When people conversethere, they expect the other person to be white," he says.The White WayIn the multicultural wave that has washed over Americanuniversities, perhaps "whiteness studies" was inevitable.A branch of ethnic studies, it may sound like a Caucasiancartoon of the identity efforts by African-American,Hispanic, Asian-American and other groups. It is, in fact.anything but.Some whiteness scholars say that, by examining whiteculture, they hope to explode what they perceive as itsdominance. Others, detecting white-bashing in thatapproach, are undertaking a less political look, believingit is legitimate to examine Caucasian ethnicity the waymulticulturalists have long looked at other groups. Whystereotype whites when, for example, California's whitescan trace their origins to 27 European countries?Still others, like Jeff Hitchcock, a Roselle, N.J.diversity consultant, take a middle approach. Many whitesthink of themselves as "color blind," a tendency thatcauses them to underestimate the problems and grievances ofpeople of color, he says. Thus, Mr. Hitchcock launched theCenter for the Study of White American Culture, whosemission is to allow whit and nonwhites to study whitenessin a nonconfrontational way.The center has its own Web site and sells books aimed atwhite readers, with titles like, "A Race Is a Nice Thing toHave.""Community-building has to be multiracial," Mr. Hitchcocksays.Of Whites and WrongsMaybe so, but the hundreds of whiteness academics andobservers who gathered at the University of California hererecently for the first national scholarly meeting onwhiteness were a pretty fractious lot; it is clear that fewtake whiteness lightly.There was Jessica Drew, a doctoral candidate at theCalifornia School of Professional Psychology in LosAngeles.. She has designed a semester-long course, which shehas pitched to universities, on white racial identity,which includes an "action plan" to fight what she terms"white privilege." That said, Ms. Drew, herself white, didallow that whites do possess some positive values, such as"individualism, punctuality and a work ethic" - traits, shehastens to add, that other groups have. Whites also havetheir negative leanings, in her view - they are toocompetitive and hierarchical.Mab Segrest, a white Durham, N.C., activist with theUrban-Rural Mission of the National Council of Churches,and Noel Ignatiev, a white associate professor at HarvardUniversity, suggested whites were responsible for many ofthe world's social problems. Both belong to a group calledthe "New Abolitionists."Mr. Ignatiev, whose antiwhite paper was presented by acolleague, has advocated that citizens follow police aroundwith video cameras in hopes of filming another Rodney Kingincident, and thus provoking outrage against whites.Ms. Segrest, in her presentation, noted the Hawaiian wordfor a white person is "haole" - interpreted by most to mean"foreigner" but which some locals define as "without soul."This provoked one dark moment during the conference when aheckler stood up, accused her of advocating "Eurocide" andwalked out.The Simba SyndromeOther whiteness buffs examine slightly more mainstreamthemes. Birgit Rasmussen, a Danish graduate student inBerkeley's Ethnic Studies department, has looked at whatshe thinks are racial stereotypes in American movies, from"Birth of a Nation" to "The Lion King.""The Lion King"?"The lions are beautiful, and are meant to rule," she says."The hyenas are ugly and untrustworthy and trying to takeover.... Americans can't talk about race, and they can'tstop talking about race, even in 'The Lion King,' " shesays.Mr. Wray, also a Berkeley Ethnic Studies doctoral candidatewho helped organize the conference, has looked at chainsawsculptures, which he believes exemplify the desperateattempt of "white loggers trying to survive in an age oftourism." His scholarly examination of gun shows, he says,indicate that they amount to white family outings "with anostalgia for the American frontier."Mr. Wray, who grew up poor in New Hampshire, bristles atcritics who suggest that such work borders on parody. "Theysaid that about studying the effects of television andabout Madonna studies, too," he says. "It's past its primenow, but a lot of good work was done on the significance ofMadonna."The Color of Bias?Many, however, think the entire genre of whiteness studiesis an academic black hole. Some worry that it givesunintended credence to the views of white supremacists whohave long advocated their own version of white studies.Cultural conservatives see the whiteness-studies trend asa kind of end-run by the advocates of politicalcorrectness. "It's a ploy to reinforce the ethnic studiesidea of white oppressors and black victimization," saysShelby Steele, a research fellow at Stanford University'sconservative Hoover Institution. "Race as a central guidingtruth doesn't help us, it further divides us." Mr. Steele,who is black, adds, "I bet you see a few black people atgun shows."Even some liberals don't like it. "It's an offshoot ofmulticulturalism, and multiculturalism as a philosophy isincoherent," says Stanley Fish, a white Duke Universityprofessor of English and law, best known for asserting thecultural relativism of most knowledge. "If whitenessscholars think they're going to do away with all norms,they'll never do it."The whiteness crowd, however, seems undaunted. CameronMcCarthy, an associate professor in communications at theUniversity of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, is deep intohis whiteness-studies specialty - "suburban resentment."Mr. McCarthy"s theory is that the suburbs "project on theinner-city its own wish fulfillment as a place of moraldegeneracy." Coming soon: an essay called "Danger in theSafety Zone," or "Notes on race, resentment and thediscourse of crime, violence and suburban security."------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 13:35:09 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: PolygamyMessage-ID: CRY1-970429173509Z-456@mcl3.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit>These women are the very ones that bring grief and disharmony to polygamous>relationships.They were drawn to the relationship for this purpose to begin>with.The men encourage the disharmony as well. And Jabou, I believe theseare the women who need the most help in building their sense of self.Anyone who gets a high from disrupting the life of another, whosesituation you may very well find yourself in one day, has a very lowself esteem. Education is key and I maintain that it does not have totake place in formal setting.Pitting sister against sister, or brother, or country is an art form,practiced by many a people from the colonizers (I remember Samori's warwith the French) to some of our brothers who encourage the behaviour andour sisters who blind themselves to what's happening.This bantaba is a wonderful medium and I wish many more sisters andbrothers had access to the discussions we have here.Thanks - Soffie------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Apr 1997 19:13:24 -0400From: ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member -ReplyMessage-ID: < s36648a0.020@gwmail.kysu.edu Hello,Can you please add my friend to the listings of theGambia-L. Her name is Sukai Gaye and this is her address:Thanks,Annie.------------------------------ Momodou





On Tue, 29 Apr 1997



> Andrea,

> It is true that the husband's family does encourage him to marry s second

> wife if there are no children after years of marriage as well as if for some

> reason they do not like the wife.However, l think in most cases , there is no

> encouragement necessary. As for some women choosing to marry already

> married men, l think some of them are motivated by the challenge, the sense

> of controversy, they are driven to show that they can attract and "take ones

> husband away" from them if you will. These women are the very ones that bring

> grief and disharmony to polygamous relationships.They were drawn to the

> relationship for this purpose to begin with.

>

> Jabou.

>

I agree with what Jabou has said, but i think that another point is that

some women feel that married men are more dependable and more stable than

single men!! these women don't want to start over, they want ready made

hence no hassels.

Ancha.



------------------------------



All,



Sukai Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro the list.



Sarian



------------------------------



SARIAN, COULD YOU PLEASE ADD ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH TO THE LIST. HIS E-MAIL

ADDRESS IS AS FOLLOWS:

THANKS AND MAY ALLAH BLESS YOU ALL FOR YOUR KIND EFFORTS.

SANUSI.



------------------------------



All,



Alhaji Manta Drammeh has been added to the list as requested by Sanusi. Alhaji welcome aboard and please send in your intro to the list.



Sarian



------------------------------



At 14:39 28.04.97 EDT, you wrote:

>

>

>FYI

>

>

>---------- Forwarded Message ----------

>

>From: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues, INTERNET:

>TO: "LEONENET", INTERNET:

>DATE: 4/26/97 12:45 AM

>

>RE: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

>

>Sender:

>Received: from VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (vms.dc.lsoft.com [206.241.12.2]) by

arl-img-6.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)

> id AAA14283; Sat, 26 Apr 1997 00:45:41 -0400

>Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com by VMS.DC.LSOFT.COM (LSMTP for OpenVMS

v1.1a) with SMTP id <

-0500

>Received: from MITVMA.MIT.EDU by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8c) with

> NJE id 4962 for

> -0400

>Received: from MITVMA (NJE origin SMTP@MITVMA) by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LMail

> V1.2b/1.8b) with BSMTP id 6860; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:29:55 -0400

>Received: from travelers.mail.cornell.edu by mitvma.mit.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R3)

> with TCP; Fri, 25 Apr 97 21:29:52 EDT

>Received: from travelers.mail.cornell.edu (TRAVELERS.MAIL.CORNELL.EDU

> [132.236.56.13]) by travelers.mail.cornell.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) with

> SMTP id VAA02461; Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:28:37 -0400 (EDT)

>X-Sender:

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

>Message-ID:

<Pine.SOL.3.91.970425212249.1148B-100000@travelers.mail.cornell.edu>

>Date: Fri, 25 Apr 1997 21:28:37 -0400

>Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

>Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

>From: Ibe Ibeike-Jonah <

>Subject: CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

>Comments: To:

>Comments: cc: SENEGA-L@VM.CNUCE.CNR.IT,

> gr@pbs.port.ac.uk, okyeame@MITVMA.MIT.EDU

>To:

>

> *** IMPORTANT, PLS READ ***

>

>CREATION OF A PAN-AFRICAN SENATE: A CALL FOR ACTION

>

> In the more than three decades since the bulk of African

>countries gained independence from colonial rule, few African

>rulers have voluntarily relinquished power or allowed themselves to

>be defeated in an election. Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming

>majority of these rulers have either been forced out of office

>through popular revolt, armed insurrection, and coup d'etat, or

>died in office after being too sick and senile to sign even their

>signatures. Indeed, political succession has remained undoubtedly

>one of post-colonial Africa's Achilles heels. The consequences of

>this state of affairs are legion, and have been all too disastrous

>for the continent. Many countries have known no political

>stability --an essential condition for any meaningful development

>to take place -- as a chain of individual rulers have, without

>scruples, battled and decimated their own populace just to remain

>in power; economies, upon which the welfare of the people depends,

>have been ruined leaving in place a desolate economic landscape

>that invites only the worst speculative activities and merchants of

>death; precious unrenewable resources have continually been wasted

>in pursuit of the mirage of staying in power indefinitely;

>countless number of people have been uprooted and displaced from

>their homes and reduced, as it were, to becoming food aid junkies

>in refugee camps. Most portentous of all, the countries have been

>robbed the dynamism and renewed vigor that come from the ascendance

>to power of much younger, energetic leadership.

>

> As we approach the 21st century, it behooves us (Africans) to

>devise creative and ground-breaking ways to address this hydra-

>headed problem. We need to create conditions to encourage African

>heads of state to graciously hand over power to an elected

>successor. This calls, among other things, for the establishment of

>a Pan-African Senate consisting of former African heads of state

>who have either allowed themselves to be defeated at the polls

>(like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nicephore Soglo of Benin), or

>handed over to a democratic process (like Olusegun Obasanjo of

>Nigeria and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone), or retired in

>conditions of pluralism and the open society (like Leopold Senghor

>of Senegal, Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania, and Nelson "Madiba"

>Mandela of South Africa who will be retiring in 1999 after a most

>glorious and distinguished political career).

>

> The Pan-African Senate will serve three-pronged yet

>substantial purposes:

>(1) The Senate would enable Africa to continue to tap the wisdom

>and accumulated political experience of some of its most historic

>statesmen and women.

>(2) It would help to give African heads of state the promise of a

>continuing honorific role, enable them to retain dignity, and thus

>engender the practice of a dignified retirement within Africa.

>(3) It would also help Africa to rescue the institution of the

>presidency from continuing to be a zero-sum game with the pervasive

>asinine mind set of "either I am President or I am nothing".

>

> The idea for the creation of a Pan-African Senate to serve the

>above objectives comes from Professor Ali Mazrui. It may not be a

>sure-fire recipe to cure all of Africa's political succession woes,

>but it sure is a significant step toward fruitfully dealing with

>the problem. If such an institution was in place a long time ago,

>it could have arguably helped to prevent some of the worst crisis

>afflicting African countries today. If Mobutu had voluntarily

>vacated the presidency 20 years ago, Zairians would have been

>spared the anguish, trauma and poverty visited on them by 32 years

>of Mobutuism; if Babangida had graciously handed over power to the

>presumed winner of the 1993 presidential elections, the current

>imbroglio Nigeria is enmeshed in could have been avoided; and if

>current rulers of Gabon, Kenya, Togo, Cameroon, etc. voluntarily

>relinquish power, their respective countries would be spared the

>aggravation of forceful change in leadership.

>

> This is why you or your organization should sign the letter

>below to be sent to all African foreign ministers and heads of

>state asking them to include the formation of an African Senate as

>one of their agenda items in their upcoming annual meeting. The OAU

>council of ministers will meet from May 28-30, and the heads of state

>summit from June 2-4, 1997 at Harare Zimbabwe.

>

> Append your name by cc

>widely and send hardcopy signatories for collation to:

>P. O. Box 4868, Ithaca NY 14852, USA.

>

>Ibe Ibeike-Jonah

>

>----------------------------------------------------------

>April 25, 1997

>

>President Robert G. Mugabe

>Incoming Organization of African Unity (OAU) Chairman

>Munhumutapa Bldg.

>Samora Machel Avenue

>Private Bag 7700, Causeway

>Harare, Zimbabwe

>

>Dear President Mugabe,

>

> Creation of a Pan-African Senate

>

> In the more than thirty years since the bulk of African

>countries attained independence from colonial rule, few African

>heads of state have voluntarily relinquished power or allowed

>themselves to be defeated in an election. An inordinate number of

>African rulers have either been forced out of office through armed

>revolt and coup d'etat, or died in office after a protracted

>illness that almost always paralyze the affairs of the state.

>Indeed, political succession has remained one of Africa's Achilles

>heels.

>

> Conscious of the immense disastrous political and economic

>consequences that ensue from the penchant of rulers to

>indefinitely stay in office, mindful of the universal and fervent

>desire of African people to creatively rise to the challenge of

>solving the problems confronting the continent as we approach the

>next century; and recognizing the need to create conditions that

>will enable African rulers to graciously yield power to an elected

>successor; we, the undersigned Africans, friends of Africa and

>organizations recommend and call on the Organization of African

>Unity (OAU) Council of Ministers and Heads of Government to include

>as an agenda item in their scheduled annual summit meeting in

>Harare, Zimbabwe the prompt establishment of a Pan-African Senate

>consisting precisely of former African heads of state (and those

>who follow in their footsteps) who have:

>(i) either willingly and gracefully accepted electoral defeat at

>the polls (like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nicephore Soglo of

>Benin);

>(ii) or handed over to a democratic process (like Olusegun

>Obasanjo of Nigeria and Julius Bio of Sierra Leone);

>(iii) or retired in conditions of pluralism and the open society

>(like Leopold Senghor of Senegal, Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania,

>and Nelson "Madiba" Mandela of South Africa who has announced he

>will be retiring in 1999 after a most distinguished political

>career).

>

> The Pan-African Senate will serve three-pronged yet

>substantial purposes:

>(1) The Senate would enable Africa to continue to tap the wisdom

>and accumulated political experience of some of its most historic

>statesmen and women.

>(2) It would help to give African heads of state the promise of a

>continuing honorific role, enable them to retain dignity, and thus

>engender the practice of a dignified retirement within Africa.

>(3) It would also help Africa to rescue the institution of the

>presidency from continuing to be a zero-sum game with the pervasive

>asinine mind set of "either I am President or I am nothing".

>

> We hope that the OAU Council of Ministers and Presidents will

>heed our clarion call for the establishment of a Pan-African Senate

>which, we believe, will significantly address the sore emanating

>from the problem of political succession in Africa.

>

>Sincerely,

>

>signed

>

>(001) Ibe Ibeike-Jonah, Ithaca NY (Nigerian)

>(002) Prof. Ali Mazrui, Director Global Cultural Studies, SUNY

>Binghamton NY

>(003) Ed Mabaya, Mutare Zimbabwe

>(004) Krishna Rao, New Delhi India

>(005) Gibson Guvheya, Masvingo, Zimbabwean

>(006) Dr Michel Del Buono, Cornell University/World Bank

>(007) Araz Mekhtiev, Baku Azerbaijan

>(008) Prof. Muna Ndulo, Cornell Law School, Ithaca (Zambian)

>(009) Abdou Oujimai Gibba (Gambian)

>(010)

>(011)

>(012)

>(013)

>(014)

>(015)

>(016)

>(017)

>(018)

>(019)

>(020)

>...

>...

>...

>Cc:

>- President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Outgoing OAU Chairman

>- All African Heads of State

>- Dr Stanislaus Mudenge, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister

>- All African Foreign Ministers

>- Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, OAU Secretary-General

>- Mr Kofi Annan, UN Secretary-General

>- Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Commonwealth of Nations Secretary-General

>- Mwalimu Julius K. Nyerere, former President of Tanzania

>- Kenneth Kaunda, former President of Zambia

>- Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State of Nigeria

>- Leopold Senghor, former President of Senegal

>- Nicephore Soglo, former President of Benin Republic

>- Julius Maada Bio, former Head of State of Sierra Leone

>- Ibrahima Sy, OAU Representative to the UN

>- Edouard E. Benjamin, ECOWAS Executive Secretary

>- Kaire Mbuende, SADC Executive Secretary

>- K. Y. Amoako, ECA Executive Secretary

>- All African Media Outlets

>- All African Non-governmental Organizations

>

>

>





------------------------------



At 08:47 29.04.97 -0400, you wrote:

> Hi folks,

>Perhaps this is a good time to ask some questions about health

>matters. It was about 1990 when I came across the use of mosquito nets

>impregnated in some insecticide to repell mosquitoes. I did not have

>the opportunity to talk to any health expert then but do anyone know

>the type of insecticide used? I must say the results were really

>impressive. For even ant don't make it if they come in contact with

>the net. also is the insecticide still being used?

>

>Malanding Jaiteh

>

>

>The chemical you are looking for is Permethrin. Commericial preparations of

Permethrin are currently sold under the names:

Coulston's Duranon Tick Repellent, Coulston's Duranon Odorless Tick

Repellent, Perma-kill Tick & Flea Repellent for Dogs, Coulston's 4 week Tick

Killer

There are certainly other suppliers of this compound. Most commercial

gardeners will be using one form of it. The chemical is presumably non-toxic

to humans. Actually is is also "safe" for insects as its main effect is to

repel and not to kill.

I and my two sons in the Gambia use it to make mosquito nets more efficient.



best wishes from perg





------------------------------



ALLAH SAID MARRY UP TO FOUR (IF YOU CAN BE FAIR TO THEM) NOT THREE

OR JUST TWO.



ALMOST ALL THE PROBLEMS BEING MENTIONED HERE ARE NOT REALLY POLYGAMY

PROBLEMS.



IN ISLAM IT HAS BEEN PLAINLY STATED THAT THE WOMEN SHOULD BE TAKEN

CARE OF BY THE MEN.



So one can only conclude that the controversy surrounding polygamy

is more to do with strange mixture of religion, culture , the very

familiar vices of human nature as well as people basing the

decisions they make on their whims and desire.



Islam cannot be practiced partially. It just doesn't work if we pick

and choose. If we limit IT to two wives ,then what about the man who

can treat four fairly,more important what about the women who do not

mind sharing with three other women. And the point that women enter

polygamous relationship because they want to prove a point or steal

someone's husband just doesn't hold. Why can't they simply have an

affair with the man to prove their Point? And why do we agree that

women seem to want married men more than Bachelors. Very simple :they

WOULD LOVE TO GET MARRIED.

The situation's the same in the west, women are attracted to married

men; they only settle for worse because the see so many marriges

failing.And they fail most the time because ONE PARTY IS NOT BEING

FAIR! . Why do we think so many married men cheat on their wives.

Like a man married guy once said " if only i knew how women desire

married guys, i'd have worn a ring on my finger the minute i enter

college."

Its only my humble opinion but do not blame polygamy. I come from a

polygamous family and i've also observed the many problems that seems

to follow it but i rise above it to honestly admit that polygamy 's

not to be blamed.By the way a husband can love one of his wive more

(matters of the heart), but using the brain he can still be VERY FAIR.

AND i don't think some women would mind this.

Peace,

Elhaj.













































------------------------------



Soffie,

I agree. These are people who definitely lack self esteem, as well as the

ones who entertian or encourage them. I believe that if the women and men in

these relationships did not encourage these behaviours, they would not

happen.I seem to have upset a whole lot of folk by my views on this issue,

but let's face it, this is not about to go away in our culture any time

soon.There is also the issue that we have more women than men in Gambia e.g.

and with a lot of the men leaving the country to settle elsewhere and not

always choosing to marry Gambian women, where do you suppose these women are

going to find husbands. l would like some feed back on this, please.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Gambia-l, I am forwarding a review of Dr Sheku Kamara's novel which was

posted in LEONENET, Sierra Leone's equivalent of Gambia-l. Dr Kamara is a

citizen of Sierra Leone and also a member of Gambia-l who also contributes

to the discussions and issues.

Thanks

Tony







Hi Netters:



Considering the paucity of creative literary works by Sierra Leoneans,

S.G. Kamara's debut novel is a welcome addition to the "tiny" corpus.



This novel, written in crisp, intimate, accessible, and evocative prose,

is a powerful dramatization of the gradual but inevitable erosion both of

TRADITIONAL AUTHORITY, and the foundation on which rests the EPISTEMOLOGY

and COSMOLOGY of a traditional African community.



Set in Sierra Leone, in particular, Northern and Southern parts of the

country, the novel follows the birth and development to adulthood of

Demba, the son of a wealthy Muslim Mandingo (Djoula) in the village of

KINDIASO. The vivid dramatization of traditional ceremonies and

festivities transports the reader to her/his community be it in Leicester,

Funkia, Lunsar, Rotifunk, Rokupr, or Kailahun.



The reader witnesses, sometimes invited to participate in, the pain,

anguish, and frustration that N'na Iye and Mogofin, human embodiments of

tradition, go through as they helplessly watch the edifice of BADENIA

disintegrate in the face of CHANGE. Badenia, the BUILDING UP principle,

holds society together, while FADAINYA, the BREAKING DOWN principle, pulls

society apart. The struggle between these two principles is effectively

dramatized both in the actions of characters and in their minds.



Among other things the novel raises issues like the relationship between

the individual and society in a traditional African Society; Is probing

the unknown : SEERING, FORTUNE TELLING, PSYCHIC HOTLINE, an art or a

science? What are the differences between traditional religion(s) and

Islam /Christianity? Marriage and Family Feuds; gender relations etc.



One of the blessings of this book is the author's eye for keen observation

and the corresponding knack for vivid descriptions. Witness this:



Other women wearing seductive dresses, short skirts or lappas, to

expose their beautiful thighs and legs, pace back and forth

around the dimly-lit areas. They wiggle their attractive waists

and behinds along with their bouncy breasts, with the pointed

teats impressed on their scanty blouses (p.166).



The novel ends with Demba searching for answers to questions about the

value of the traditions from which he is being gradually alienated, and

the "superiority" of the systems imposed upon him.



*** There is a whole lot more in this novel. It is worth reading.



The book is published in 1996 by MINERVA PRESS in England. For more

information call S.G. Kamara at 206 824 1785 / 206 756 2863.



We de look befo!



Na in dat.





Sheikh Umarr Kamarah







------------------------------



Hi Gambian brothers and sisters,

My name is Sukai Gaye

and I am a student at Kentucky State University. I

am a Freshman majoring in Computer science. I

went to high school at Gambia high and sixth form

at Saint Augustines, class of '93 and '95

respectively. Anyway, I'm really thrilled to a

member of Gambia on line and also hope that it be a

worthwhile, interesting and educative endeavor.

Hope to hear from you soon. Bye.





------------------------------



Elhaj,



"Polygamy is fine if you can treat the women fairly..." is a

very common saying. But the fact is NO ONE can treat numerous wives

equally. There will always be a favorite and others won't appreciate

it. And no one has ever done it before!



Even if we assume a husband can treat several wives equally, let us

not forget about the future of the children. Generations ago, one can

marry several wives and have a bunch of kids and can still take care

of them. But today's life just doesn't allow that. Just because the

Koran okay's polygamy does not mean we have bring children in the

world without thinking of the consequencies.



Ousman

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%

Ousman Gajigo

Morris Hall 107

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

(phone): 765 361 7096

Fax: 765 361 6295

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%



------------------------------



> Even if we assume a husband can treat several wives equally, let us

> not forget about the future of the children. Generations ago, one can

> marry several wives and have a bunch of kids and can still take care

> of them. But today's life just doesn't allow that. Just because the

> Koran okay's polygamy does not mean we have bring children in the

> world without thinking of the consequencies.



I have to agree with Ousman here. It's all well and good if one can treat

two or more wives " equally" ( whatever the definition of that is to some

people), but what about the children????. I believe that when the Kuran

was written, it was written at a time when life was a little less

"complex" than todays. having land on which to farm on etc, I guess sort of

guaranteed your future and that of your children ( is this wrong??). So

one didn't have to worry about the childrens future too much. Again as

Jabou mentioned, with more women than men, polygammy was and can be a good

idea. But

what about today?? Today, it is almost essential that both parents work

inorder to support their children. Will I be generalising

too much by assuming that a lot of the men involved in polygammous

marriages are older?? Well, based on this assumption, what off the

children thatcome off these marriages???? Or should we just say that "the

husbands brother will take care of them??" What of this brothers problems???

Or should we depend on his feelings of compassion??

And even if the man wasn't old??? things are very expensive nowadays.

Just putting one child through school is expensive enough rather than

2,3,4,etc. Anyway, I have to leave now hence can't expand.......

Ancha.



> All,

>=20

> Alhaji Manta Drammeh has been added to the list as requested by Sanusi. =

Alhaji welcome aboard and please send in your intro to the list.

>=20

> Sarian

>=20

Alhaji!!!

=09This is your Alieu Jawara, your brother! how's it in Malaysia? Send=20

me your e-mail address and I'll talk to you soon.



Wassalaamun =E1la manit taba=E1l huda. =20



Malnding,

l would also like to know the insecticide used and what the effect on long

term exposure to it could do to humans.



Jabou.



> Hi folks,

>Perhaps this is a good time to ask some questions about health

>matters. It was about 1990 when I came across the use of mosquito nets

>impregnated in some insecticide to repell mosquitoes. I did not have

>the opportunity to talk to any health expert then but do anyone know

>the type of insecticide used? I must say the results were really

>impressive. For even ant don't make it if they come in contact with

>the net. also is the insecticide still being used?

>

>Malanding Jaiteh

>

>

>The chemical you are looking for is Permethrin. Commericial preparations of

Permethrin are currently sold under the names:

Coulston's Duranon Tick Repellent, Coulston's Duranon Odorless Tick

Repellent, Perma-kill Tick & Flea Repellent for Dogs, Coulston's 4 week Tick

Killer

There are certainly other suppliers of this compound. Most commercial

gardeners will be using one form of it. The chemical is presumably non-toxic

to humans. Actually is is also "safe" for insects as its main effect is to

repel and not to kill.

I and my two sons in the Gambia use it to make mosquito nets more efficient.



best wishes from perg





hi tamsir please mail me as i have mistakenly deleted all the

addresses in my address book.



PS Gambia-l my apologies for this mail as it private



thank you



m'bai omar f.



This discussion on polygamy is very interesting...I was reminded of a

passage from Birago Diop's Tales of Amadou Koumba, where he writes: "In

the matter of wives two is not a good number. The man who wants to avoid

quarrels, shouting, grousing, reproaches, and nasty innuendoes must have

at least three wives, or else one, but never two. Two women in the same

house always have with them a third companion, who is not only good for

nothing, but also happens to be the worst of bad councellors. This

companion is shrill-voiced Envy, bitter as tamarind

juice."......Reactions? Ylva



On Wed, 30 Apr 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:



>

>

> On Wed, 30 Apr 1997, Ousman Gajigo wrote:

>

> > Even if we assume a husband can treat several wives equally, let us

> > not forget about the future of the children. Generations ago, one can

> > marry several wives and have a bunch of kids and can still take care

> > of them. But today's life just doesn't allow that. Just because the

> > Koran okay's polygamy does not mean we have bring children in the

> > world without thinking of the consequencies.

>

> I have to agree with Ousman here. It's all well and good if one can treat

> two or more wives " equally" ( whatever the definition of that is to some

> people), but what about the children????. I believe that when the Kuran

> was written, it was written at a time when life was a little less

> "complex" than todays. having land on which to farm on etc, I guess sort of

> guaranteed your future and that of your children ( is this wrong??). So

> one didn't have to worry about the childrens future too much. Again as

> Jabou mentioned, with more women than men, polygammy was and can be a good

> idea. But

> what about today?? Today, it is almost essential that both parents work

> inorder to support their children. Will I be generalising

> too much by assuming that a lot of the men involved in polygammous

> marriages are older?? Well, based on this assumption, what off the

> children thatcome off these marriages???? Or should we just say that "the

> husbands brother will take care of them??" What of this brothers problems???

> Or should we depend on his feelings of compassion??

> And even if the man wasn't old??? things are very expensive nowadays.

> Just putting one child through school is expensive enough rather than

> 2,3,4,etc. Anyway, I have to leave now hence can't expand.......

> Ancha.

>





>

> This discussion on polygamy is very interesting...I was reminded of a

> passage from Birago Diop's Tales of Amadou Koumba, where he writes: "In

> the matter of wives two is not a good number. The man who wants to avoid

> quarrels, shouting, grousing, reproaches, and nasty innuendoes must have

> at least three wives, or else one, but never two. Two women in the same

> house always have with them a third companion, who is not only good for

> nothing, but also happens to be the worst of bad councellors. This

> companion is shrill-voiced Envy, bitter as tamarind

> juice."......Reactions? Ylva

>

>



I like this one Ylva. Thank you.



Malanding









Ten African States Create Tolerance Network



May 1, 1997



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Ten African states have decided to create a

network for the promotion of tolerance, non-violence and peace on the

continent.



The network was created in Dakar, Senegal, at the end of a conference

on the promotion of values of tolerance, which ended on Wednesday.



The members of the network are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire,

Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritius, Senegal and Togo.



According to a final report produced at the end of the meeting, the

network will seek to coordinate the international community's response

to the challenges of intolerance and violence.



The network expects to develop this response through the careful

analysis of the root causes of these phenomena and by supporting the

execution of research programmes in social sciences and education for

tolerance, human rights, non-violence and peace.



To achieve these aims, the conference stressed the need to improve the

training of teachers, development of school curricula and manuals.



The objective is to train responsible citizens who live in solidarity

with each other, open to other cultures, capable of appreciating the

value of freedom, respect the dignity of human beings and their

differences and able to prevent conflicts or to settle them by

non-violent means .



In the final document, the participants called for increased

communication and cooperation among non-governmental organisations

dealing with projects aimed at combating intolerance.



Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.



Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights

Reserved.













Happy May Day To All Of You And Welcome To All New Members.
Greetings.
Matarr M. Jeng

Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng









Diouf Worried By Crippling School Strikes



May 1, 1997



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegal's president Abdou Diouf on Thursday in

Dakar expressed concern at the ongoing strike by school pupils and

teachers which has paralysed the country's public education system.



The President said this after listening to a list of workers

grievances prepared by the country's umbrella trade union, the

Confederation of Workers Trade Union during May Day celebrations in

the Senegalese capital.



He was referring to cyclical strikes by teachers, students and pupils,

which have been going on since this year's academic year started in

October 1996.



Senegalese public school teachers have gone on strike to press demands

for improved salaries and living conditions.



Let us save the Senegalese school system which is our pride and our

greatest wealth, Diouf said, urging all the parties concerned to

engage in serious negotiations.







Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights

Reserved.















Ancha,

l think this is where a lot of people are missing the point of the directive

in the Qu'ran. Clearly, one has to be in a position to afford having more

than one wife and many children. The problem we have here is that those who

cannot afford this are engaging in it just to satisfy their own lust. The

Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's

understanding of it that is wanting.



Jabou



>

> This discussion on polygamy is very interesting...I was reminded of a

> passage from Birago Diop's Tales of Amadou Koumba, where he writes: "In

> the matter of wives two is not a good number. The man who wants to avoid

> quarrels, shouting, grousing, reproaches, and nasty innuendoes must have

> at least three wives, or else one, but never two. Two women in the same

> house always have with them a third companion, who is not only good for

> nothing, but also happens to be the worst of bad councellors. This

> companion is shrill-voiced Envy, bitter as tamarind

> juice."......Reactions? Ylva

>

> >

> >

> te:

> >

> > > Even if we assume a husband can treat several wives equally, let us

> > > not forget about the future of the children. Generations ago, one can

> > > marry several wives and have a bunch of kids and can still take care

> > > of them. But today's life just doesn't allow that. Just because the

> > > Koran okay's polygamy does not mean we have bring children in the

> > > world without thinking of the consequencies.

> >

> > I have to agree with Ousman here. It's all well and good if one can treat

> > two or more wives " equally" ( whatever the definition of that is to some

> > people), but what about the children????. I believe that when the Kuran

> > was written, it was written at a time when life was a little less

> > "complex" than todays. having land on which to farm on etc, I guess sort of

> > guaranteed your future and that of your children ( is this wrong??). So

> > one didn't have to worry about the childrens future too much. Again as

> > Jabou mentioned, with more women than men, polygammy was and can be a good

> > idea. But

> > what about today?? Today, it is almost essential that both parents work

> > inorder to support their children. Will I be generalising

> > too much by assuming that a lot of the men involved in polygammous

> > marriages are older?? Well, based on this assumption, what off the

> > children thatcome off these marriages???? Or should we just say that "the

> > husbands brother will take care of them??" What of this brothers problems???

> > Or should we depend on his feelings of compassion??

> > And even if the man wasn't old??? things are very expensive nowadays.

> > Just putting one child through school is expensive enough rather than

> > 2,3,4,etc. Anyway, I have to leave now hence can't expand.......

> > Ancha.

> >



--



ylva!!

I THINK MR.DIOP MAY HAVE A POINT OR TWO HERE!!



REGARDS BASSSS!!







>

> Ancha,

> l think this is where a lot of people are missing the point of the directive

> in the Qu'ran. Clearly, one has to be in a position to afford having more

> than one wife and many children. The problem we have here is that those who

> cannot afford this are engaging in it just to satisfy their own lust. The

> Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's

> understanding of it that is wanting.

>

> Jabou



JABBOU!!

IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE TOOLS

AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A

GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE

THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY

CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE

ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME

WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY

GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH

AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET

EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL

A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO BOTH MEN AND

WOMEN.



REGARDS BASSSS!!!

--

Gambia-l:



M.M. Scattred Janneh is our newest member. We expect a formal introduction

from him soon. Welcome on board, brother.



Amadou



MM.,



Welcome aboard the Gambia-l ! I hope you will find this medium educative and

interesting.



Feel free to throw in your views during breaks from school.



We are looking forward to your contributions to the BANTABA.



Regards,



Pa-Abdou





> l think this is where a lot of people are missing the point of the dire=

ctive

> in the Qu'ran. Clearly, one has to be in a position to afford having mo=

re

> than one wife and many children. The problem we have here is that those=

who

> cannot afford this are engaging in it just to satisfy their own lust. T=

he

> Qu'ran is never out-dated , Allah's wisdom is timeless, it is man's

> understanding of it that is wanting.

>=20

> Jabou



JABBOU!!

IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE

TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A

GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE

THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY

CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE

ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME

WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY

GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH

AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET

EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL

A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY

OF MEN AND WOMEN.



REGARDS BASSSS!!!

--=20

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





Momodou Musa Ceesay, well done for your posting. Polygamy is a permissible

act only for those who can be fair with their wives and fulfil all their

material needs. Allah will not hold anybody responsible for loving one

wife more than the other, for we have no control over our hearts. Omar the

second kalif of Islam once said :" O'Allah I have no control over my heart

but I will try to be fair in other things between my wives". I believe

that polygamy could well serve as a solution to some of our social problems

such as reducing the number of unmarried women and widows in our

socities. In an ideal Islamic state no woman should stay single the whole

of her life, it makes no sense to me for someone to have a wife and ten

mistresses as it is the case in some places. If you have uncontrollable

sexual desire, it is better to be polygamous. It might not be the perfect

answer to male prostitution but there is no harm in subscribing to

it either.



On one hand many people have failed to understand where polygamy stemmed

from, fingers are always pointed at Islam. Polygamy is not new to Africans

nor to the Arab and the jewish people. It has been going on for centuries,

it's mentioned in surah sa'd that Dawud[a]- king David- had ninty nine

wives and our beloved prophet Muhammad (P.b.u.h) had 11 wives for multiple

reasons. I can proudly point out that Islam did not come up with a new

social contract, it only put a limit to the number of wives one can wed.

To ensure justice among all couples.



In short, For brothers who can not fulfil their material obligations and

ensure fairness among their partners should refrain from the above

practice. Pleaseeeeeeee! give our sisters and mothers a break. You are

not qualified for this job.



Sanusi.



On Wed, 30 Apr 1997, MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY wrote:



> ALLAH SAID MARRY UP TO FOUR (IF YOU CAN BE FAIR TO THEM) NOT THREE

> OR JUST TWO.

>

> ALMOST ALL THE PROBLEMS BEING MENTIONED HERE ARE NOT REALLY POLYGAMY

> PROBLEMS.

>

> IN ISLAM IT HAS BEEN PLAINLY STATED THAT THE WOMEN SHOULD BE TAKEN

> CARE OF BY THE MEN.

>

> So one can only conclude that the controversy surrounding polygamy

> is more to do with strange mixture of religion, culture , the very

> familiar vices of human nature as well as people basing the

> decisions they make on their whims and desire.

>

> Islam cannot be practiced partially. It just doesn't work if we pick

> and choose. If we limit IT to two wives ,then what about the man who

> can treat four fairly,more important what about the women who do not

> mind sharing with three other women. And the point that women enter

> polygamous relationship because they want to prove a point or steal

> someone's husband just doesn't hold. Why can't they simply have an

> affair with the man to prove their Point? And why do we agree that

> women seem to want married men more than Bachelors. Very simple :they

> WOULD LOVE TO GET MARRIED.

> The situation's the same in the west, women are attracted to married

> men; they only settle for worse because the see so many marriges

> failing.And they fail most the time because ONE PARTY IS NOT BEING

> FAIR! . Why do we think so many married men cheat on their wives.

> Like a man married guy once said " if only i knew how women desire

> married guys, i'd have worn a ring on my finger the minute i enter

> college."

> Its only my humble opinion but do not blame polygamy. I come from a

> polygamous family and i've also observed the many problems that seems

> to follow it but i rise above it to honestly admit that polygamy 's

> not to be blamed.By the way a husband can love one of his wive more

> (matters of the heart), but using the brain he can still be VERY FAIR.

> AND i don't think some women would mind this.

> Peace,

> Elhaj.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>







Date: Wed, 30 Apr 1997 08:56:36 -0400

From: Christiana Boyle <

To:

Subject: African First Ladies to Meet in Nigeria



To: cboyle@amaroq

Subject: (fwd) African First Ladies To Meet In Nigeria

Newsgroups: soc.culture.liberia,soc.culture.nigeria,soc.culture.sierra-leone

From: "Stephen B. Kennedy-IV" <

Date: 30 Apr 1997 11:52:59 GMT





African First Ladies To Meet In Nigeria



April 29, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria is to host the first African First

ladies peace summit in Abuja, the Federal Capital, from May 5 to 7.



A spokesman at the Nigerian Presidency said the agenda for the Abuja

summit is expected to focus on the search for peace in the troubled

spots on the African continent.



Mamman Naisir, Chief Press Secretary to the Nigerian First Lady,

Mariyam Abacha, said on Tuesday that most of the invited guests had

agreed to attend personally or send delegates to the summit.



The meeting will be jointly organised by Nigeria, the Organization

of African Unity (OAU) and the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA),

as well as the Africa Peace Mission secretariat, temporarily based

in Abuja.



Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha will be the special guest

of honour.



Nasir said the OAU Secretary general, Salim Ahmed Salim and

officials of other international agencies would address the forum.



The summit was endorsed by the 65th OAU Council of Ministers during

its session, held last February in Tripoli, Libya.



The ladies summit will be a follow-up to the 1995 World Women's

Conference in Beijing, China.



According to the hosts, the meeting will part of the contribution of

African women's contribution toward peace, in view of the fact that

it is females and children who are the worst hit by the numerous

conflicts on the continent.





--

Christiana Boyle





The following appointments of Divisional Commissioners have been

effected on the 17th April, 1997:-

1. Mr Dembo Badjie - Permanent Secretary Office of the President, to

be Commissioner, Lower River Division;

2. Mr Pa Sallah Jagne - Former Inspector General of Police, to be

Commissioner, Western Division;

3. Mr. Lamin Komma - to be Commissioner, North Bank Division;

4. Mr E.K. Sarr - to be Commissioner, Upper River division;



The present Commissioner, Western Division, Retired captain A.

Kanteh, will be posted as Commissioner to Central River Division.



With these developments, Commissioner major Momodou Badjie of the URD

will be redeployed back to the Army and Commissioner Captain Jassey

of the LRD will retire from the Army and absorbed into the Civil

service.

It is further announced that after due consultations with the Public

service Commission, Mrs fatou Bensuda, Deputy Director of Public

Prosecutions has been appointed as Solicitor General and Legal

Secretary, Attorney general s Chambers and Ministry of Justice with

effect from 17th April, 1997.



*********************************************************

>From a press release of the Secretary of State for Presidential

Affairs, responsible for Fisheries and natural resources on 17th

April, 1997.



"The Government has recently purchased, from the United Kingdom, two

Westland Scout helicopters, specially designed for surveillance and

rescue operations to compliment the efforts of the Gambia Navy

(formerly the Marine Unit) and the Luxembourg Surveillance Team which

is currently based in the country as part of a subregional

cooperation agreement. With the help of the FM Radio transmitter

stationed at the Fisheries Department and the Navy's Patrol Vessels,

foreign boats poaching in our waters and persons attempting to

degrade our environment, could be easily identified and apprehended

by these helicopters."







Peace

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



> The following appointments of Divisional Commissioners have been

> effected on the 17th April, 1997:-

> 1. Mr Dembo Badjie - Permanent Secretary Office of the President, to

> be Commissioner, Lower River Division;

> 2. Mr Pa Sallah Jagne - Former Inspector General of Police, to be

> Commissioner, Western Division;

> 3. Mr. Lamin Komma - to be Commissioner, North Bank Division;

> 4. Mr E.K. Sarr - to be Commissioner, Upper River division;

>

> The present Commissioner, Western Division, Retired captain A.

> Kanteh, will be posted as Commissioner to Central River Division.

>

> With these developments, Commissioner major Momodou Badjie of the URD

> will be redeployed back to the Army and Commissioner Captain Jassey

> of the LRD will retire from the Army and absorbed into the Civil

> service.

> It is further announced that after due consultations with the Public

> service Commission, Mrs fatou Bensuda, Deputy Director of Public

> Prosecutions has been appointed as Solicitor General and Legal

> Secretary, Attorney general s Chambers and Ministry of Justice with

> effect from 17th April, 1997.

>



This is indeed a very bold step in the right direction.



Malanding Jaiteh





Hello Folks once again.



After reporting what was needed at the Gambia College after my return from

the Gambia. This article to the net is my opinion.



The situation at the Gambia College is not really encouraging. I am not the

right person to judge or justify were the priorities of education lie in the

Gambia. The educational institutes that nedds real help is the Gambia

College and primay schools. When it concerns senior secondary schools there

is no need for urgent assistance for the momemnt according to my

observations and point of view. These senior secondary schools has

skyrockets schoolfees with undimensional competition to be the best. They

have computer rooms, adequate labs, up dated libraries and so on.



To enter the offices of the heads of departments at the Gambia College is

really embrassing there are no carpets on floors and samething applies to

the oval area centering the offices of the principal, V. Principal, Registra

and Deputy Registra, with one old mahogany table as chair as the only

visible furniture.Waiting for either of the aboove mention you have to to be

soldier for a quite a while. The floors smiles to you with its concrete

teeths through the cement floor. I was told that the floors were like this

without carpets. The gambia College been our highest institute of learning

is not a proud site or pride to any concern Gambian.



We can help to assisst with materials we can effort or lay our hands upon

and i am quite convince that we will all do our utmost best towards this

good will to our homeland. But the problem dosen=B4t only lie on the

educational materials but also the environment that surround the College and

its various faculties. There has been a practice in my old schooldays in the

Gambai which later became a custom.That is caretakers are employed but for

what? to sweep the clasrooms and the offices.



There should be a tense of responsiblity from the Principal and board of

directors of the Gambia College concerning renovation. From what i saw at

the College there have been only reparation going on all these years and not

renovation. "RENOVATION IS CHEAPER THAT REPAIRING" Caretakers with a

tradesman background like carpenters, electricians, painters should be=

employed.



What we can do is just to contribute on the performance and academical

progress through materials, but not the environment that surrounds the

College and makes it desirable and comfortable to study. This have to be

done by the concern authorities. And if at all there are any wishes, hopes,

dreams to upgrade the Gambia college then the concern and responsible

authorities should start doing some of the lots to be done.



As i wrote in my first report all comments and questions are welcome.



With kind regards



Omar S. Saho,=20





Next it will be the health issue, E.G. the biggest city in the Gambia

Serrekunda has just a health center in the middle of the market place, the

new hospital at Frafenni communication and infrastructure. What would have

been the advantages of upgrading Royal Victoria and Bansang Hospital.

Meningitis in the Wuli district and mental health and others



WISHING YOU ALL A HAPPY WEEKEND





Thank you Omar S. Saho, for the fresh report from Gambia College.

I=B4m satisfied, that one of you gambians did the judgement on the

educational facilities in the Gambia. When it comes to us foreigners to

judge, we never find it easy to give a picture on the situation. But I

can understand that the conditions has become even worser since I payed

visit exactly two years from now. I never got an answer which the

donor-, sponsor- or coorporating University in Canada was, on which they

layed all their hopes for help. Many of you are studying in USA or

Europe. Maybe you could get some of your institutes to adopt a faculty

in Gambia College, providing materials, equipment, books, etc., and have

students/lecturer-exchange ? Waiting for the big international

bi-lateral agreements takes time. The teachers and the board in the

Gambia are "proud" people, and we should not embarrass them by saying

all is just bad. But on the other hand, we can not help them so much,

that they can bring the institute up to modern or "western" standard

over night. We can only as family-members, gambians or friends of The

Gambia do our little interpersonnal support.

Maybe some of you can arrange a "Gambian day/night/week" at your

university, make a small PR with an information-stand, videos, slides,

and include a report/poster with the 5 -10 most wanted

things/top-priorities on the help needed at The Gambia College, -

collect all kind of contributions, and send one of the local students to

the Gambia and hand over the money or/and material collected, so he/she

with his own eyes can see, that the help is needed, and his

fellow-student (in Gambia) will be glad to exchange. Call me naiv,

because I after so many years still believe in such person-to-person

relationship. Out of it will come life-long friendships.

On the other hand I know that most of you (and me too) don=B4t want the

gambians to "live of aid", sitting there as a small young bird waiting

for the "mother/father" to come and feed it. You can raise your country

by yourself, and will not be depending. Doing it one way or another -

either by going home and help, or help from the position you have abroad

? Where to start and where to end is difficult for me to suggest. I just

want as many gambians as possible to get an education, a job and a

living in The Gambia.=20

So you can still count on me, when it comes to support the Gambia

College, GTTI og other educational institutes.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



>The following appointments of Divisional Commissioners have been

>effected on the 17th April, 1997:-

>1. Mr Dembo Badjie - Permanent Secretary Office of the President, to

>be Commissioner, Lower River Division;

>2. Mr Pa Sallah Jagne - Former Inspector General of Police, to be

>Commissioner, Western Division;

>3. Mr. Lamin Komma - to be Commissioner, North Bank Division;

>4. Mr E.K. Sarr - to be Commissioner, Upper River division;

>

>The present Commissioner, Western Division, Retired captain A.

>Kanteh, will be posted as Commissioner to Central River Division.

>

>With these developments, Commissioner major Momodou Badjie of the URD

>will be redeployed back to the Army and Commissioner Captain Jassey

>of the LRD will retire from the Army and absorbed into the Civil

>service.





THIS ACTION IS LONG OVERDUE. Nonetheless, this is what Gambia needs to be

considered democratic AND NOT USING "ARMORY" TO INTIMIDATE PEOPLE. Let's

hope these former soldier/commissioners will humbly go back to the barracks

and faithfully serve the nation. I'm afraid and God forbids, if the

conditions back at the barracks for them are not as favorable as they are

for being commissioners, I can smell some grudges building up amongst

themselves. Consequently, we can expect the repeat of the heinous and

callous actions of the African soldiers who spend more time designing ways

to overthrow their governments than defending them against the foe.



Anyway, I believe the former commissioner of CRD was some captain Badjie. I

am wondering where he has been reassigned to. If he is the one that had been

moved to URD, who did Kanteh succeed?



Numukunda



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.

The following news report may not be republished or redistributed, in

whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Reuters Ltd.



U.N. Habitat Centre rejects investigation findings



By Manoah Esipisu

NAIROBI, May 2 (Reuter) - The Nairobi-based U.N. Centre for Human

Settlements (Habitat) on Friday rejected as "incorrect in facts and

judgement" a scathing internal probe report that said it urgently needed

a financial and policy overhaul to survive.

"A lot of the allegations have not been substantiated," Wally

N'Dow, U.N. assistant secretary-general for Habitat, told a news

conference in his first public reaction to the report.

"The report has serious errors of fact, serious errors of

judgement. It is not objective in its findings. We have conveyed our

feelings to the (U.N.) secretary-general," N'Dow added.

The report released last Friday by the U.N. office of Internal

Oversight Services led by Karl Paschke of Germany said Habitat had few

financial controls, hired unneeded consultants, assigned staff members

to tasks they did not perform and functioned in a muddled organisational

and policy structure.

"Allowing the current state of affairs to persist for any length of

time into the future would be reprehensible. Accordingly, the situation

of Habitat is serious and should not be allowed to continue," the report

said.

U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan agreed with the findings in the

document, according to his spokesman Fred Eckhard.

The centre was created to study ways of improving the quantity and

quality of housing for people in developing countries. Last June it

organised a conference on the common problems of teeming cities

throughout the world.

A separate report commissioned by Uganda, South Africa, Denmark and

the Netherlands into Habitat also spoke of problems in management,

especially of financial resources, Habitat officials, who declined to be

identified, told Reuters.

Habitat spokeswoman Christina Engfeldt said Habitat would not

publicly respond to that report because it was private.

The U.N. inquiry report cited the case of an official who had been

associated with a consultancy firm frequently awarded important

contracts for projects under his supervision.

"A special investigation into the circumstances leading to this

situation is warranted," the report said.

N'Dow said he had started "major restructuring of senior staff" but

would not say whether employees who had previously abused their Habitat

positions had been punished or would be.

N'Dow, of Gambia, took over the Habitat centre in 1994 in an effort

to give it leadership, but almost immediately had to delegate his

responsibilities to two deputies so he could organise last June's

Conference on Human Settlements in Istanbul.

But their duties were worded in broad terms "and did not delineate

the boundaries of the respective responsibilities, authorities and

accountability," the U.N. report said.

N'Dow said that description was not entirely accurate.

Paschke also criticised personnel policies, the excessive hiring of

consultants, the placing of staff in jobs that did not exist in the

organisation's structure and the exaggeration of duties to justify

classifying a post at a higher level.

He said decisions relating to personnel and finance appeared to be

made behind closed doors with little accountability.

N'Dow made no comment on these accusations. But he said the report

was not a setback and its recommendations would form part of a basis for

continuing reform efforts in the U.N. centre.

The Habitat Centre was set up after the first U.N. conference on

human settlements, in Vancouver, Canada, in 1976



Africa-Press Africa: Weekly Press Review



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA, 05/02/97) - With pressure building on President

Mobutu Sese Seko to resign, some newspapers this week commented on the

latest developments in the troubled central African country.

The Times of Zambia discussed the visit to Kinshasa by United States

Envoy Bill Richardson, apparently to persuade Mobutu to meet rebel

leader Laurent Kabila.

The paper generally welcomed U.S. mediation for an orderly

transition of power. Although U.S. intervention had come late, it said,

it was still worthwhile because of uncertainty as to Kabila's behaviour

if he shot his way to power.

It further advised Richardson to reiterate American's position, "and

this is that President Mobutu must resign" to pave way for a

transitional government.

"This is the only way to stop Kabila and his group from shooting

themselves to power, a prospect that does not promise democracy," it

said.

At the same time, it said Mobutu's government could not be entrusted

with organizing the elections because the administration had been

"virtually rejected by its people."

Therefore, it said: "President Clinton and other progressive forces

should pressure all parties for a transitional administration

comprising all the stakeholders."

Concluding, it said that Mobutu had played his role as the unifying

force that brought order to Zaire after the initial years of ethnic

bloodletting.

"But his time is over. He will be doing himself and his country a

lot of good if he took the honourable exit of stepping down," it said.

Brazzaville's Le Temps said the long search for a suitable place for

the Kabila-Mobutu meeting "was worrying" for those hoping for an end to

a war with incalculable consequences for Zaire and the whole subregion.

"Brazzaville and Kinshasa are separated by a mere river. War in

Kinshasa also means, to a large extent, war in Brazzaville," it said.

Le Temps condemned the silence of Congolese politicians on the

possibility of a war spill-over into the country's capital, an issue

which, it said, should be of utmost national interest.

"When the nation is threatened by external danger, logic requires

that political foes forget their differences and save what they have

in common," it said.

Another Brazzaville paper, Le Republicain, expressed skepticism

about the true mission of Western troops in Congo who, their

governments say, are there in readiness to evacuate their nationals

from Zaire.

"The presence of Western troops, especially French and American, is

meant to conquer the El Dorado (Zaire) with immense natural resources,"

it said.

"The fact that one American-English multinational mining company has

signed a mining contract with the rebels while Kabila has not yet been

elected proves that the foreign troop presence in the subregion is

aimed at [securing] Zaire and Congo's mineral resources," La Semaine

Africaine added.

New Citizen, a paper published in Banjul, commented on the

candidature of Ebrahim Samba, a Gambian, as head of the World Health

Organization.

Samba, a Scottish trained surgeon, is the organization's regional

director for Africa.

"That Dr. Samba did not have much difficulty in landing the African

job is a pointer to the fact that nominating him for the top WHO job is

far from being a quixotic exercise," the New Citizen said.

Samba, it reported, had said that even before he was supported by

Gambia, he had been urged by Western countries to present his

candidature. He had also said that his candidature was based on honesty

and the trust and confidence people have in him.

"Indeed, very few African technocrats can say this openly

themselves. Meaning that Dr. Samba is indeed among a rare breed of

Africans, especially at this juncture in our history, and we certainly

need more of them," it said.

"We, therefore, hope that Dr. Samba's many successes for other

people, not to mention the personal ones (for he is a modest man),

will encourage other Africans, and indeed non-Africans, to emulate him

for the betterment of Africa and the rest of the world," it concluded.

By Olu Sarr, PANA Staff Correspondent

-0-

Copyright 1997



Gambia-l,

You can now read the Report of the National Consultative Committee

on the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council's Programme of

Rectification and Timetable for Transition to Democratic

Constitutional Rule in The Gambia On-line at:

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/ncc/



Have a good weekend

Momodou Camara







*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



WHY NOT FIRST SPOUSES?



In a way the Abuja Meeting seems quite sexist. It appears to bolster

the role of the woman as a "First Lady". African ladies are just as

capable as men of being heads of state. Liberia has a female head

of state, and I wonder whether her husband (if she is married) was

invited to what should probably be regarded as a "First Spouses

Meeting." Further, even if she is married, it seems befitting to invite

her as Honored Patron because of her historical achievement as

a lady. That seems to be in line with the vision of the 1995 Beijing

conference.



Just musing .....



Sheikh Gibril.





Africa-Press, 1st Lead writethru ED: adds comments ...



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA, 05/02/97) - With pressure building on President

Mobutu Sese Seko to resign, some newspapers this week commented on the

latest developments in the troubled central African country.

The Times of Zambia discussed the visit to Kinshasa by United States

Envoy Bill Richardson, apparently to persuade Mobutu to meet rebel

leader Laurent Kabila.

The paper generally welcomed U.S. mediation for an orderly

transition of power. Although U.S. intervention had come late, it said,

it was still worthwhile because of uncertainty as to Kabila's behaviour

if he shot his way to power.

It further advised Richardson to reiterate American's position, "and

this is that President Mobutu must resign" to pave way for a

transitional government.

"This is the only way to stop Kabila and his group from shooting

themselves to power, a prospect that does not promise democracy," it

said.

At the same time, it said Mobutu's government could not be entrusted

with organizing the elections because the administration had been

"virtually rejected by its people."

Therefore, it said: "President Clinton and other progressive forces

should pressure all parties for a transitional administration

comprising all the stakeholders."

Concluding, it said that Mobutu had played his role as the unifying

force that brought order to Zaire after the initial years of ethnic

bloodletting.

"But his time is over. He will be doing himself and his country a

lot of good if he took the honourable exit of stepping down," it said.

Brazzaville's Le Temps said the long search for a suitable place for

the Kabila-Mobutu meeting "was worrying" for those hoping for an end to

a war with incalculable consequences for Zaire and the whole subregion.

"Brazzaville and Kinshasa are separated by a mere river. War in

Kinshasa also means, to a large extent, war in Brazzaville," it said.

Le Temps condemned the silence of Congolese politicians on the

possibility of a war spill-over into the country's capital, an issue

which, it said, should be of utmost national interest.

"When the nation is threatened by external danger, logic requires

that political foes forget their differences and save what they have

in common," it said.

Another Brazzaville paper, Le Republicain, expressed skepticism

about the true mission of Western troops in Congo who, their

governments say, are there in readiness to evacuate their nationals

from Zaire.

"The presence of Western troops, especially French and American, is

meant to conquer the El Dorado (Zaire) with immense natural resources,"

it said.

"The fact that one American-English multinational mining company has

signed a mining contract with the rebels while Kabila has not yet been

elected proves that the foreign troop presence in the subregion is

aimed at [securing] Zaire and Congo's mineral resources," La Semaine

Africaine added.

On Economic matters, a Gambian paper published in Banjul, the

capital, commented on the recent agreement between Gambia and Senegal

reopening the border hitherto closed to transit trade from Gambia to

third countries in this western-most part of West Africa.

The weekly, The Gambia News and Report, said that small-time

traders, known locally as Bana-Bana, would be the losers of this

agreement.

The deal creates a banking mechanism through which Gambia's transit

trade through Senegal to third countries must now be conducted.

One reason why the transit trade thrived, it noted, was its informal

nature "and it must be admitted that a failure to recognise this

appears apparent in the bank guarantee scheme."

Whether good or bad, workable or not, the agreement, it said, "has

done nothing to solve the problem of the bana-banas, which may perhaps

never be addressed again in view of the gross antipathy against

anything that smacks at smuggling."

The scheme, it added, could eventually mean that the big-time

operators, who resort to the use of bonded warehouses in Gambia, will

be the ones left to engage in the transit trade with similar big

opertors in Senegal.

For the hundreds of other small-time traders from third countries,

illiterate but highly savvy traders, "all they are interested in are

the goods on sale" in Banjul.

"Whether these have already had our customs duty paid on them or not

is of no concern to them. All they know is that the goods are of

sufficient quality and the right price for them to profit in trading it

back home," it said.

The only problem now, it added, was that, being out of the chambers

of commerce and the banking system, the small-time traders of Gambia

and third countries may, in the end, be unable to strike deals.

"Their failure to do this is what can land a death blow to the

transit trade, now so miserably sick from years of border closure," it

said.

"The transit trade, as everyone truly knows, actually depends for

its success more on these hundreds of informal traders and their well

proven traditional ways than on the few who make use of bonded

warehouses and can sit at the chambers of commerce and seek the

guarantee banks have been authorised to give," it said.

New Citizen, another Banjul paper, commented on the candidature of

Ebrahim Samba, a Gambian, as head of the World Health Organization.

Samba, a Scottish trained surgeon, is the organisation's regional

director for Africa.

"That Dr. Samba did not have much difficulty in landing the African

job is a pointer to the fact that nominating him for the top WHO job is

far from being a quixotic exercise," the New Citizen said.

Samba, it reported, had said that even before he was supported by

Gambia, he had been urged by Western countries to present his

candidature. He had also said that his candidature was based on honesty

and the trust and confidence people have in him.

"Indeed, very few African technocrats can say this openly

themselves. Meaning that Dr. Samba is indeed among a rare breed of

Africans, especially at this juncture in our history, and we certainly

need more of them," it said.

"We, therefore, hope that Dr. Samba's many successes for other

people, not to mention the personal ones (for he is a modest man),

will encourage other Africans, and indeed non-Africans, to emulate him

for the betterment of Africa and the rest of the world," it concluded.

By Olu Sarr, PANA Staff Correspondent

-0-

Copyright 1997



Ylva Herlund and Malanding wrote:





<<>

> This discussion on polygamy is very interesting...I was reminded of a

> passage from Birago Diop's Tales of Amadou Koumba, where he writes: "In

> the matter of wives two is not a good number. The man who wants to avoid

> quarrels, shouting, grousing, reproaches, and nasty innuendoes must have

> at least three wives, or else one, but never two. Two women in the same

> house always have with them a third companion, who is not only good for

> nothing, but also happens to be the worst of bad councellors. This

> companion is shrill-voiced Envy, bitter as tamarind

> juice."......Reactions? Ylva

>

>



I like this one Ylva. Thank you.



Malanding



Yeah, l can see where Birago Diop has a point, perhaps the solution here is

to have so many that each wife will find it too tiresome to have to direct

hostility at so many people that they'll all give up and live in harmony.



Jabou







African Ministers Meet Monday On Boosting Information



May 3, 1997



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Efforts to build an Africa information

superhighway get closer to reality Monday when ministers responsible

for economic and social development, and planning meet for four days

beginning Monday to review a report on the implementation of the

African Information Society Initiative.



The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said Saturday, from

its Addis Ababa headquarters, that attention will be given to the role

of information and communications technologies in promoting trade and

investment.



Another meeting organized by the commission in 1996 decided that, in

the least, each African country needed to be connected to the internet

over two years as a mark of progress in linking Africa to the

superhighway.



The report contains a policy awareness project on the dissemination of

the Information Society's Initiative framework in Africa and beyond.

With government officials, international and regional organizations

interested in information technology as its target groups, the project

is widely distributed in its original and packaged forms for different

audiences in major languages of the region.



A video programme entitled Building Internet to Ethiopia was produced

by the U.N. commission and the World Bank. This was part of the

commission's series on Building Africa's Information Highway -- a

focus on success stories using information and communication

technology from Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal and South Africa.



On Monday, ministers will also note that the commission has developed

a Web site on the Africa Information Society Initiative currently

housed at Bellanet, in Ottawa, Canada.



The society's report states that democratization of access to

information is one of the focus areas it advocates.



Moving access from relatively wealthy urban centres to disadvantaged

communities is the target, the commission said.



An major effort is being formulated to support the Information

Society. It evolves around an appropriate approach to language and

literacy development content, the development or conversion of content

into usable electronic forms.



Others are the definition of learning, evaluation and impact

assessment mechanisms through which best practices could be fed into

future projects; and the impact of new technologies on gender.



A major symposium will take place May 7, involving senior industry

chiefs. This is organized by the commission together with the Global

Information Infrastructure Commission. It is scheduled to be broadcast

live by satellite.



The Information Society Initiative originated from the African

Symposium on Telematics for Development organized by the commission in

1995. This was done in cooperation with the International

Telecommunications Union, the United Nations Education, Science and

Cultural Organization, working through the African Networking

Initiative.



Since then, the initiative has been endorsed by the Organization of

African Unity, African Ministers of Telecommunications and some 29

partner bodies involved in African development.



Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.





Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights

Reserved.

























Since then, the initiative has been endorsed by the Organization of

African Unity, African Ministers of Telecommunications and some 29

partner bodies involved in African development.







Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights

Reserved.



Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without written

authorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

Dakar, Senegal. Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90

| E-mail:



[ Daily News | Sports | Economics | Environment | Science &

Health | Weekly Review ]





Bass wrote:



JABBOU!!

IN A GAMBIA WHERE WOMEN HAVE BEEN ENPOWERED ENOUGH TO HAVE THE

TOOLS AND SKILLS TO TAKE CARE OF AND DEPEND ON THEMSELVES - IN SUCH A

GAMBIA,IT WOULDN'T BE A REQUIREMENT THAT A MAN MUST BE MONEYED BEFORE

THREE WOMEN COULD HAVE HIM AS THEIR PARTNER.IT SOUNDS DISTURBINGLY

CAPITALISTIC TO ME THE SUGGESTION THAT ONLY MEN WITH MONEY SHOULD BE

ALLOWED TO HAVE MULTIPLE FEMALE PARTNERS AT ANY GIVEN TIME.SOME

WELL-TO-DO GAMBIAN MEN ARE VERY INTELLIGENT AND STILL OTHERS HAVE VERY

GOOD QUALITIES (CHARACTER,INTEGRITY,CONSCIENCE AND EVEN PHYSICAL HEALTH

AND ATTRATIVENESS), QUALITIES TOTALLY UNRELATED TO MONEY AND YET

EQUALLY IMPORTANT.SO,REDUCING THE PASS MARK TO ONLY MONEY IS NOT AT ALL

A FARSIGHTED SOLUTION,SAYING NOTHING OF ITS INJUSTICE TO THE MAJORITY

OF MEN AND WOMEN.







REGARDS BASSSS



BASS,





Unfortunately, we do not have a Gambia yet where all the women are self

sufficient. Some of them may be equipped to be so, but a great majority

still lack the education, decent jobs or just plain opportunity to nurture an

entrepreneurial spirit that will enable them to be self sufficient.A large

number still look to their men as the sole source of support for them and

their children. I agree wholeheartedly that there are many a Gambian brother

who are not wealthy, but have all the makings of fine husbands indeed, which

is more important in the long run. But what about the here and now? What

about these women who have to depend on a husband now,and what about the many

men now, who have the many wives and children they cannot afford to have? If

they had weighed the facts before marrying all those wives, they could

clearly see that they will only be causing hardships to the women and

children. Those contemplating this move can and should still consider these

factors and frankly not too many people can afford this.On the other hand,

the women should also consider these factors before agreeing to marry a man

with many wives but, we know that circumstances force many of them to go

ahead anyway.





Jabou



-

SZDD^d'3Af"







Hello everyone,



A friend of mine suggested a wonderful idea which I thought I should run by

the

group. In about three weeks or so, some of our fellow Gambians will travel

across

the country to DC to celebrate African Liberation Day(ALD). They come in

large

numbers.



My friend suggested that this occassion could be an opportunity for Gambia-L

to inform our people of our existence, enable us to recruit and raise fund

for the

education project in the works.



Let me know what you guys think. Gambia-Lers residing in metro DC who will

be

willing to participate let me hear from you.



Regards to all

Sal Barry

301-519-9253







>

> WHY NOT FIRST SPOUSES?

>

> In a way the Abuja Meeting seems quite sexist. It appears to bolster

> the role of the woman as a "First Lady". African ladies are just as

> capable as men of being heads of state. Liberia has a female head

> of state, and I wonder whether her husband (if she is married) was

> invited to what should probably be regarded as a "First Spouses

> Meeting." Further, even if she is married, it seems befitting to invite

> her as Honored Patron because of her historical achievement as

> a lady. That seems to be in line with the vision of the 1995 Beijing

> conference.

>

> Just musing .....

>

> Sheikh Gibril.



MR.KAMARA!!

ABSOLUTELY CORRECT! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!





REGARDS BASSSS!!

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





I think Mr. Barry's suggestion is very important. I highly welcome the idea.

Most Gambians spend the African Liberation Day partying. Its a day of

enjoyment, but I think there is more to it than that. It should be more of

an educational venture. I think it will also be a good place to inform

brothers and sisters of the educational programmes Gambia-L is up to for our

belove country. Peace





Sheriff

301 9629472



