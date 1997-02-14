|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10285 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:12:53
|
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 10:56:31 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: postcards
Message-ID: <19970209095512.AAA26652@LOCALNAME>
> Hi! A Kodak Picture This multimedia e-mail message from M.B.Krubally
> is waiting for you at
> http://www.kodak.com/digitalImaging/pictureThis/temp_cgi/3115643.html
> Please pick it up within 2 weeks.
Thanks fro the card and Eid Mubarak everyone.
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:49:01 JST +900
From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <199702091343.WAA10183@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
>From the land of the rising sun (Japan), I wish everyone a happy Eid
and many more returns of this blessed day. We in Japan prayed today,
Sunday, Feb. 9th.
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:52:56 JST +900
From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Native Words of Wisdom
Message-ID: <199702091347.WAA10225@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464"
---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l
How about this?
Lamin Drammeh.
On Sat, 8 Feb 1997 18:16:10 JST +900, monica@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...
---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464
Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822
Received: from Acer.iuj.ac.jp (RAS07.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.27]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id VAA16011; Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:13:28 +0900
Message-Id: <199701201213.VAA16011@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:13:52 JST +900
From: theo@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp
Reply-To: theo@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp
Subject: Fwd: Native Words of Wisdom
To: monica
MIME-Version: 1.0
X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)
Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152"
---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152
Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822
Received: from QUCDN.QueensU.CA (QUCDN.QueensU.CA [130.15.126.2]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id BAA21429 for <theo@IUJ.AC.JP>; Sat, 18 Jan 1997 01:55:38 +0900
Message-Id: <199701171655.BAA21429@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Received: from QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA by QUCDN.QueensU.CA (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)
with BSMTP id 0639; Fri, 17 Jan 97 11:54:15 EST
Received: from QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA (NJE origin LISTSERV@QUCDN) by QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA (LMail V1.1d/1.7f) with BSMTP id 9513; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:54:08 -0500
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 01:31:00 +0900
Reply-To: University Student Committee Network <WUSCNET@QUCDN.QueensU.CA>
Sender: University Student Committee Network <WUSCNET@QUCDN.QueensU.CA>
From: Martin Sieg <QWA01214@NIFTYSERVE.OR.JP>
Subject: Native Words of Wisdom
X-To: DEVEL-L@american.edu, binter-l@spartan.ac.BrockU.CA,
bobphil@morgan.com, wuscnet@qucdn.queensu.ca
To: Multiple recipients of list WUSCNET <WUSCNET@QUCDN.QueensU.CA>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
>********** FORWARDED ****************
>Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 00:35:29 -0600
>From: zar ni <zni@students.wisc.edu>
>To: Multiple recipients of list <free-burma@lists.stdorg.wisc.edu>
>
>D) Native Words of Wisdom
>
>Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 12:42:04 -0600 (CST)
>From: Jeffrey James Robb <<jero@csd.uwm.edu>
>
>Could you post this to your daily announcements? It is a story that was recen
>tly related to me by a Native American. I found it to be particularly inspira
>tional. I feel it is not only relevant to our movement, but to every movement
>, which at it heart, has the goal of bettering humanity.
>
>Thanks
>
>___________________________________________________________________________
> There once was a very wealthy man walking on the shores of lakefront prope
>rty which he owned. It was early in the morning and the sun had not yet risen
>. The man stood and surveyed the beach, marveling at all he owned. In the di
>stance there was a man who appeared to be dancing. The wealthy man wondered w
>hy someone would be out dancing this early in the morning. As he approached h
>e noticed that the young man
>was not dancing but rather it appeared as though he was looking for something
>on the ground, bending over, and throwing the object into the sea.
> This aroused the wealthy mans curiousity further. He continued to approach
> and noticed that the young man was picking fish off the beach and gently toss
>ing them back into the water. He approached the young man and asked him "Why
>is it that you are tossing these fish into the water?" The young man replied
>"So that they do not die." The wealthy man then said "But there are so many fi
>sh." The young man said "Yes and surely they will die if they are left under
>the sun." The wealthy man replied "You are so young and there is so much for
>you to do, why waste your time saving these fish? Do you know how many fish t
>here are in the sea? And how many fish are there just like this, lying on the
> beach? What difference does your work make when they will just wash upon the
> shore tommorrow?"
>
> The young man stopped and thought for a moment. He then reached down and
>picked up another fish, gently tossing it into the water. He turned to the we
>althy man and said: "It made a difference to that fish."
>
>
>
>
---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152--
---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464--
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 14:54:49 -0800
From: Isatou B Kaira <kaiisa@hs.nki.no>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Domestc violence
Message-ID: <32FD0439.747A@nw-mail.hs.nki.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi everyone;
I'm sorry it took me so long to contribute to the above topic. But I
had so much catching up to do with school work after being away for a
whole week because of the flu. It's sad that a young woman lost her life
to it but I hope that her death would not just be like any other death.
After reading all the contrbutions to this topic, there's not much one
can say at the moment about it. This is a topic which has to be taken as
seroius as the FGM topic which attracted so many in the list and as
serious as the political discussions going on this list. I know lots of
people will be thinking that they've got nothing more to add to what has
already been said. Although talking about it is a good start, we should
think about what more can we do about it. How can we relay these
discussions to the majority of the Gambian people back home who don't
have access to the list. Although domestic violence among Gambians
abroad is too much, it all started back home. It's the attitude of
Gambians back home towards domestic violence which makes them continue
it even when they are abroad. So I think it's very impotrant to find
ways to talk to Gambians about this topic. To let them know what's
actually domestic violence and its consequences.
I think the women's bereau would be a good start in helping out. They
can set up a committee to talk to people about it. I know it can be a
difficult thing to do(what with culture and tradition) but there's no
harm in trying( just as in the case of FGM).
This is a topic I've always felt very strongly about. I don't
understand how one can beat up ones partner and then go back to the
person again. Most of thet time if I bring up this topic with Gambians,
most of them say 'oh this is western way of thinking'(that was even
before I came to the 'western' world. Please those who think like that,
stop, this has nothing to do with 'western way' of thinking. If you
think by beating up your partners you are trying to follow up culture or
tradition(whichever) or maybe then your partner will respect you more,
you're making a big mistake. Your partner will never respect you for
that instead your partner will just end up hating you more and more. As
so many of the contributors has pointed out, violence doesn't solve
anything.
And for those who are in any such relationships don't believe that your
partners care or that they are 'just jealous'(as lots of people advice
you) that's why they treat you that way. There are so many ways to show
you that they are jealous. I know it is very difficult to get out. Lot
of people think they wouldn't be able to make it on their own but the
death of that young woman is a good example of(sorry if I offend anyone)
how this can end up. Your life should be worth more than anything in
this world.
Finally thanks to Ndey Drammeh for bring up this topic and all those
who contributed to it (especially the men). Maybe if men who do
this(which are most of the cases in the Gambia) see that other men don't
agree with it then maybe they would think twice before doing it.
Isatou.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 20:07:20 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Poll update on Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <19970209191110.AAA10582@LOCALNAME>
Hi Gambia-l,
The number of people interested in subscribing to the Daily
Observer is only 47 right now. For those who joined the list
recently, please send me your name if you are interested in being
included. We need about 100 people inorder to start and it will only
cost US$10 per year.
You will find a report from Abdou when he returned from The Gambia in
January. Subscribers will be issued passwords and will be the only
ones having access to the paper online.
Regards
Momodou Camara
mcamara@post3.tele.dk
************************************************************
Date sent: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)
Send reply to: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambian trip.
> Hi folks,
> I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to
> you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper
> presence on the Internet.
> For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the
> Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access
> and read for news about current events back home.
> Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it
> would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The
> other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.
> We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the
> assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my
> Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.
> The agreement was that the paper would make available the
> electronic version of each printing. That version would then be
> compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would
> be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.
> TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page
> would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum
> and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to
> The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or
> less.
> I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should
> find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If
> we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project
> until interest picks up.
> Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia
> to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or
> not.
> Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active
> participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without
> exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.
> Bye for now,
> -Abdou.
*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
"To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 15:10:38 -0500 (EST)
From: Ousman Gajigo <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Poll update on Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <78C8CE6CF2@scholar.wabash.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Momodou,
Please include my name for the Observer online.
Ousman Gajigo
> Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 20:07:20 +0000
> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
> Subject: Poll update on Daily Observer Online
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Hi Gambia-l,
> The number of people interested in subscribing to the Daily
> Observer is only 47 right now. For those who joined the list
> recently, please send me your name if you are interested in being
> included. We need about 100 people inorder to start and it will only
> cost US$10 per year.
> You will find a report from Abdou when he returned from The Gambia in
> January. Subscribers will be issued passwords and will be the only
> ones having access to the paper online.
>
> Regards
> Momodou Camara
> mcamara@post3.tele.dk
>
> ************************************************************
> Date sent: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)
> Send reply to: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
> From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Gambian trip.
>
>
> > Hi folks,
> > I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to
> > you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper
> > presence on the Internet.
> > For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the
> > Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access
> > and read for news about current events back home.
> > Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it
> > would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The
> > other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.
> > We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the
> > assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my
> > Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.
> > The agreement was that the paper would make available the
> > electronic version of each printing. That version would then be
> > compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would
> > be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.
> > TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page
> > would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum
> > and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to
> > The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or
> > less.
> > I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should
> > find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If
> > we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project
> > until interest picks up.
> > Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia
> > to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or
> > not.
> > Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active
> > participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without
> > exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.
> > Bye for now,
> > -Abdou.
> *** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
> "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***
>
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
Ousman Gajigo
Morris Hall 107
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
phone:(317) 361 7096
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 21:44:16 +0100
From: mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk (Matarr Jeng)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <647101.5479133@inform-bbs.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/enriched; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable
Hej Momodou,
Could you please add Gabriel Jatta to the list.
His e-mail address is: gabriel.jatta=40helsingborg.se
Greetings.
Matarr M. Jeng.
=20
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 17:47:33 +0000
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Human Rights Postings
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970208184654.1c4f108e@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
LATIR!
Thanks for the info., am very grateful. I know you understand my point and
am glad you do.
You wrote:
>You have a point but I caution that we should not ignore our own human
>rights problems at home. While somewhat biased, the State Dept.'s report
>can give us an interesting perspective of our own situation.
>
>Peace.
>
>Lat
Hey, am with you brother, our own homes can't be left "unclean". While
recognizing individual cases, It's my nature to look at things from a
holistic point of view. Understanding the "whole" gives a better perspective
of the "individual" but they shall not be mixed. That is why I try my best
to draw clear distinctions between different things. Like dealing with US
matters strictly as US and NOT dealing with Gambian matters as US but
strictly Gambian. Even though we share the same "global village" we all from
different "kabilos" (households). It doesn't necessary mean that what works
well for the US should work well for Gambia. If you know what I mean! Hope
am not getting philosophical?
NICE WEEKEND KORITEH
Peace!
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 97 17:54:36 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Member anonymity and snooping...
Message-ID: <9702092354.AA00400@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
It would seem that listers could be anonymous if:
(a) they request that their (real) names/e-mail addresses not be revealed in
the member lists sent out from time to time, and not post to the list at all;
or
(b) if listers simply requested to be subscribed to the list under pseudonyms,
post to the list at will, and be listed under their pseudonyms in the member
lists publicized.
If (a) is currently the case (and it seems that it is), then anonymous listers
are necessarily snooping, i.e. they only read but do not participate in list
discussions.
To help prevent snooping (which, from the list's welcome message sent to new
members, is counter list policy), I would recommend (b) for those members that
seek to remain anonymous. With a pseudonym, the freedom of expression of these
members is not stifled... and the list only stands to benefit from the
additional views these members have to offer.
Perhaps aliases can be set up with the ListProcessor (??) to make it easy for
list managers to assign pseudonyms. Of course, list managers will still be
responsible for determining whether or not pseudonym requests are justified.
I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"
(for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime
(whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under
a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official
concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.
Please share your thoughts on this...
- Francis
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Standard Disclaimers:
The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the
policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.
Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and
parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 17:20:23 -0800 (PST)
From: badjie karafa sw <badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Subscriber
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970209171300.20902C-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi!
Could you please add Ebrima Sama Corr to the list.
His e-mail account is iscorr@total.net
THnx
Karafa Badjie
Medical Lab.Sciences
Faculty of Medicine
UBC
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:57:03 -0500 (EST)
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Regarding the border closure
Message-ID: <970209225628_-1509176340@emout17.mail.aol.com>
In his speech to parliament during the opening session, the President made a
passing reference to the existing border closure with Senegal in the portion
of his agenda that dealt with the economy. He ackowledged that the closure
significantly curtailed our ability to reexport to neighboring countries , a
crucial component of our overall economy and that his gov't was going to
seek a mutually beneficial resolution of the issue. Ordinarily I would be
thrilled at the gov't's intention to address an important national problem as
this one , but i sort of squirmed after reading through the Presidents'
pronouncements because he seems to be saying that his gov't will not be
bullied into settling for anything less than a fair and equitable resolution.
What is wrong in asking for a leveling of the playing field you ask? well for
starters bilateral trade in its very nature neither produces nor is it
conducted in a fair and equitable manner. It is a constantly changing
phenomenon that concerned govts sustain through ongoing negotiations.In our
case how do we begin to calibrate what is fair cross border trade with
Senegal? Is it only what transpires between the two or do we have to include
our overall trade with the rest of our neighbors that undoubtedly must pass
through Senegal.My view is regardless of what yardstick one uses to measure,
goegraphy compells us toward a need to have the border with Senegal open at
all times.That however does not preclude our leadership from looking for ways
to improve our overall relationship with those we do business with. What
negotiators might be wise to avoid is the tendency to be absorbed into
feelings of righteousness on issues that are supposed to be up for
negotiations. For example if we are unsatisfied with the rate Senegalese
truck drivers pay at Farrfenni crossing on theirway from Kassamance we can
take up that issue with them in an overall negotiating position that
incorporates that important issue but not limited to only that. This would
enable us to use this one issue that is really important to them as a
leverage to get some concession from them on other issues like relaxing
customs procedures for goods that originate from us and passing through them
to neighboring countries.This way both parties interest are served and
business goes uninterrupted. Another way of approaching this same issue would
be to take the position that since the truck drivers are saving a lot by
reducing the distance they would otherwise take by hundreds of miles we will
force a concession by hiking the rate we charge. This immediately sets in a
confrontational tone inevtibly leading to a souring of the overall
relationship.
We have the most liberal trade policies in the entire region and that gives
our businessmen tremendous advantage over our neighbors most of whom operate
under somewhat restrictive import/export regulations. But we are also in the
tenous position of depending on an open border with Senegal if we are to
nurture and ultimately make the reexport sector of our economy the dynamic
engine of our development it ought to be.This would entail having to
constantly cojole, argue and negotiate with the Senegalese and always bearing
in mind that closure is not an option for us . To this end I'd like to
suggest the following:
The gov't immediately initiate negotiations bearing in mind that they are
coming into the talks with a weakened hand because of the way the issue was
handled initially.To this end we must offer to the Senegalese as a gesture a
temporary resumption of whatever arrangements were in place prior to the
flareup including rates.In return we can ask for the immediate opening of the
border under rules it operated before closure.
We should propose a bilateral commission be appointed to study the whole
issue of our border trade and draw up guidelines that officials on both sides
can use to monitor whatever protocols are agreed to.This would enable us to
contain potential disputes before they get out of hand.
The President himself can greatly help matters by developing a personal
rapport with president Diouf through visits . Personal relationships are key
in advancing diplomatic objectives and usually a phone call or two can
diffuse what may take diplomats a while to untangle.
I do not believe playing hard ball would serve our interest in this case.It
is time to lick our wounds and settle. Risking the shrinkage of an already
battered economy is where we are heading if this issue is not promptly
adressed.
Karamba Touray
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 23:58:25 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...
Message-ID: <32FEAA06.603A@earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Francis Njie wrote:
> It would seem that listers could be anonymous if:
> (a) they request that their (real) names/e-mail addresses not be revealed in
> the member lists sent out from time to time, and not post to the list at all;
> or
> (b) if listers simply requested to be subscribed to the list under pseudonyms,
> post to the list at will, and be listed under their pseudonyms in the member
> lists publicized.
>
> If (a) is currently the case (and it seems that it is), then anonymous listers
> are necessarily snooping, i.e. they only read but do not participate in list
> discussions.
>
> To help prevent snooping (which, from the list's welcome message sent to new
> members, is counter list policy), I would recommend (b) for those members that
> seek to remain anonymous. With a pseudonym, the freedom of expression of these
> members is not stifled... and the list only stands to benefit from the
> additional views these members have to offer.
I would urge my fellow list members to join me in asking the
administrators of this forum to stick to the current rules. This might
seem slightly paranoiac but bear with me.
There are those who believe that rules are made to be broken or at least
bent. I have no problem with that. If you decide to join this list
faking your true identity, more power to you. If you are caught however
you should face the consequences; dismissal, embarrassment, whatever.
On the other side there may be those who have justifiable reasons for
keeping their identity secret. Say, for example, His Royal Airness
Michael Jordan has a keen interest on Gambian matters and related
issues. We should leave such cases to the discretion of our
administrators as Francis mentioned:
> Perhaps aliases can be set up with the ListProcessor (??) to make it easy for
> list managers to assign pseudonyms. Of course, list managers will still be
> responsible for determining whether or not pseudonym requests are justified.
......
> I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"
> (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime
> (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under
> a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official
> concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.
I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow
people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 21:06:43 -0800
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: You Have A Postcard!
Message-ID: <199702100506.VAA26948@webcannon.webstor.com>
===================================================================
You have a postcard from Lamin Drammeh (Japan). (binta@iuj.ac.jp
To retreive this postcard
point your web browser at
http://www.ahmeds.com/card
And Select View E-card .
and type DICAHDNW when requested.
Your Postcard will be valid for 2 weeks from receipt of this email
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Ahmeds E-cards, Another free service by http://www.ahmeds.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 09:35:24 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!
Message-ID: <311C3CAC.7775@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
MR.OMAR F.NBAYE!!
As I said a couple of days ago,I am indeed the BASS your
friend,my
younger brother,Saihou Drammeh introduced you to back in 1987.I can
still
very vividly recall noticing the striking resemblance between your
features and those of your profoundly learned father.And I am indeed the
Bass who had dated and almost married your fantastically gorgeous and
intelligent
cousin,the late Yama Singhateh.I am sure HER SOUL is now resting
PEACEFULLY and
BLISSFULLY in the HEAVENS.And my Mom is a big fan of your Mom; she
believes that your mom is a symbol of the modern Gambian woman:
educated,beautiful,smart and profoundly self-confident.She even told my
sister once that she wanted her to be just like your Mom when she grew
up.So,in addition to being neighbours,we are related to each other in a
number of
other ways;so I wish to use the opportunity of this Festive Season to
pray for everyone back home ,and the world at large, for a
happy,peaceful and prosperous 1997.
But so much for nostalgia,and so much for the 'GOOD OLD DAYS' back in
our neighbourhood in Serre Kunda/Dippa Kunda!!
I would have shared your sense of total gloom and dispair about Africa's
politics if you had written me this piece years ago.Of course, you are
right in saying that there are lots of things still going on in black
Africa that are disgusting,to say the least.
Many of our black prophets have been killed or exiled by their own
people,even if some of the perpetrators were on the payrolls of the
C.I.A, S.A.S or the French or Belgian Secret Service.In addition to
Nkrumah,Lumumba and Cabral,Sankara and many like
him have been neutralised in Imperialism's attempt to silence the people
who have shown talent for articulating the black people's desire and
determination,
like all the other races on this planet,to run their own lives and
resources
the way they see fit,regardless of whether other people like it or
not.As if all that was not bad enough,just a few years ago,we started to
watch those horrifying pictures of human carnage,death and destruction;
first, from Somalia,then Liberia,then Burundi and finally,the black
people's HOLOCUST,Rwanda.I can very well understand,Mr.NBAYE, how
terribly difficult it could be,for a youngman like yourself,who has not
yet had enough time to read the history of the black people ,let alone
the history of the World,not to get hopelessly
depressed and believe what the White Media wants everyone,including the
black people themselves,to believe that things have become
only worse for us since we grabbed our independence and
threw the white colonialists out of our countries,and that it will
always remain that way so long as we don't accept them back as our
masters to run our lands,lives and resources for us.But,this long
List of bad news notwithstanding,I remain optimistic about the future
politics of the Black Continent.But before telling you why,I want to say
a
few more things.
Professor EDWARD SAID has taught us that the Crude Colonialism we used
to
know in the past is now over
and most unlikely to come back again,but that doesn't mean that the West
has stopped controlling or trying to control the lives of its former
colonies,only that it is no longer
as blatant and brutal as it used to be.The Professor has told us that
the
new instrument
of control is:THE POWER TO NARRATE AND THE POWER TO BLOCK OTHER
NARRATIVES FROM FORMING.And that means the West's enormous capacity to
tell its side of the story in such a way that we would love to listen to
it and believe what it says when its over,and its
enormous capacity to tell our story in a way we would love to listen to
it and be disgusted with ourselves when its over.And here is an example:
one day I was watching
a B.B.C Documentary on the RUWANDAN GENOCIDE with a young Gambian
student here.Halfway through the programmme,this youngman somehow lost
his nerves and could not stand those grisly images any longer,he quickly
jumped into my bed,grabbed my pillow and hid his face,screaming:"How
could black people slaughter other black people as if they were nothing
but cockroaches?! This is why I sometimes hate being black" The reaction
of the=20
this young Gambian student is disturbingly similar to the kind of
attitude expressed in your letter.And one of the reasons for that is
that this youngman is like you in many ways than one.Firstly,like
you,this youngman had not had any proper grounding in African and Black
history,because he comes from,well,where else? GAMBIA.
Secondly,like you,he is still in his early twenties and in his first
couple of years at the University, working hard to get himself trained
for his profession.And because of that,he almost never gets enough time
on his hands to do something else,but whenever
he does have time left,he would spend it on watching t.v.,and that
Little Box is as dangerous as it is informative and exciting,especially
for a youngman who comes from a
culture(Gambia),which considers knowledge as nothing more than a means
to secure a salaried job and almost never as an intrument of
understanding how the the world works
in general and humanity's role in it. =20
So,I thought it was my Moral Responsibility as older brother who had at
least a TUPPENCE knowledge of Africa's history to sit my younger friend
down and explain
to him how the B.B.C LIED or at least misrepresented the so called
Ethnic Clensing.
Not that the images we watched were manufactured or anything of that
sort.No,far from it.All of those Matchete wielding animals butchering
their fellow countrymen were Rwandan Hutus and the people they butchered
were Rwandan Tutsis.So,that was not the problem.But telling a LIE is not
always the act of saying something that has not taken
place; it is also deliberately leaving out an important piece of
information simply because it is at odds with the kind of conclusion you
want your readers or listeners to draw.Now,since my this young friend
had had no knowledge of the complicated history of Rwanda before he
watched the so called Documentary,it was not long before he reached
exactly the conclusion that the B.B.C had wanted the world,and the
blacks themselves
to draw,namely that whenever black people are left by themselves for any
length of time=20
they degenerate into animals and start devouring each other,which ,by
extension, means
that such Babarism would not have happened if we were still colonising
them.So,I had to provide those missing elements for my little friend.
Like any other two tribes in Africa living on the same piece of land,the
Hutus and the Tutsis had been living together in relative harmony for
hundreds of years before colonialism.The Tutsis,the minority of about
ten to fourteen percent in both Rwanda and neighbouring Burundi are
traditionally Cattle Herders, just like the Fullas in West Africa.As for
the Hutus,the overwhelming majority, they are traditionally farmers,just
like the Mandinkas in the Gambia.Of course,they had from time to time
fought each other.But that is natural given the fact that Cows don't
know the differnce between a well cultivated farm from a naturally grown
grassland.But whenever such skirmishes broke out,only a handful of
individuals would be killed before the village elders from
both tribes would intervene to calm things down and talk sense into the
beligerents.Things continued like that until the Belgians came and
colonised both Burundi and Rwanda.Now,that was when the BIG SEED that
germinated, grew and culminated into the black Holocust we watched on
the T.V was first sowed into the blood of both the Rwandan and Burundian
people.It took the Belgians no time to notice something that they would
eventually use to ruthless effect.They noticed that the Tutsis,in
addition to being on the average taller and slimmer than the majority
Hutus,they had a lighter skin and sharp pointed nose that almost looked
like a European one.So,they quickly decided that the Tutsis were their
natural allies and they started to woo them,and persuade them to send
their children to their schools.And after years of teaching,training
and indoctrinating Tutsi children,all the pieces of the puzzle started
to fall in place for the Belgians,almost exactly as they had planned it.
An army of young Tutsis had graduated;the future elite and accomplices
in the colonisation and exploitation of Rwanda had been born.The most
important aspect of their training in addition to the basic skills of
reading,writing and rithmetic was=20
HISTORY.And that history was based on the the following premises:1)that
the Tutsis were=20
not really black people and were not at all related to the Hutus;2)that
the Tutsis were inherently superior to their shorter and darker
compatriots, the Hutus; 3) that the Tutsis,like the Belgians,were
foreigners in Rwanda.They had come either from Ethiopia or the Middle
East.A Racist Doctrine of Hitlerian Proportion!
Thus,after only one generation,the Tutsis had not only learnt,loved and
believed in their new History,they had come to relish the unique social
status and power it had given them.As soon as they 'knew' that they were
neither related to Hutus nor belonged to Rwanda,they were now
psychologically ready to,on behalf of their Belgian Masters,do anything
to help make the Belgian Colonial Machine in Rwanda a success.And that
means overworking,terrorising and sometimes even brutalizing the largely
illiterate and ignorant Hutu majority.And things continued that way
almost throughout the colonial period, and it came to the point where
most Hutus came to believe eventually that the Tutusis were indeed
superior and they were inferior - when a lie has been said many times
enough, it becomes extremely difficult not to believe it.Of course,the
sytem was not watertight.Eventually,many Hutus were able to slip through
the net and got educated just like the Tutsis;so that a couple of years
before independence,their numbers was substantial enough to enable them
to clandestinely organize and inform their largely illiterate Hutu
brothers of the utmost need to overthrow the Tutsi minority before
independence, so as to prevent them from enslaving them even more after
the departure of the Belgians.And ,indeed in 1959,they not only
successfully overthrew the Tutsis,but also senselessly butchered about a
hundred thousand of them.And thanks to the Belgians for the HISTORY of
Hate they had taught the Rwandans,and thanks to Hitler for inventing
the FINAL SOLUTION.Of course, Blood Begets Blood; and once one side has
spilt the blood
of the other side,you can be sure that the other side also would try to
do the same whenever the opportunity presents itself.And still,thirty
something years later,that Rwandan blood has tragically not stopped
flowing!
Mr.NBAYE,the Kenyan Professor was right when he said: "We Can't Go On
Blaming
The Colonialists Eternally For All Our Problems.Yes,They Set Up The
System,But it Is Us
Who Have Been Unable To Change It". But when we have read our history
properly and know the big and the little forces the colonialists set in
motion a long time ago in our lives and in our lands and then watched a
Documentary such as the one mentioned above,and heard the reporter
insinuating that it is our own incompetence that has led to the mess we
are in,its impossible not to scream back and say:"You LIAR,Its All Your
Fault!" And that was exactly what,our young Gambian student did after he
had
heard the full and the whole truth about Rwanda.True,the tragedy is
still going on,but
knowing about it neither broke him down nor made him depair about the
future of his people.He was almost in the same state of mind as the
Nigerian Poet who once said:" I Dare To Hope For The Future Of My
Africa,Though Sometimes It Is Not Easy."
TO BE CONTINUED .... TOMORROW!!
Regards Bassss!!
=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:25:06 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <199702101126.LAA16149@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Well done my brother , but first I'd like to assure you that I did
not take it personal and secondly, I'd like to commned you for
clarifying things in a professional like manner and finally, yes I do
accept your apology . Please NB I was not the least offended.
Everything is just cool, believe me .
Regards
Omar
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:41:05 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...
Message-ID: <19970210113953.AAB24216@LOCALNAME>
> Francis Njie wrote:
> .....
>
> > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"
> > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime
> > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under
> > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official
> > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.
>
> I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow
> people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.
>
> Peace.
>
> Lat
>
I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost
one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The
listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them
from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a
condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.
Peace
Momodou Camara
-----------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:41:05 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970210113953.AAA24216@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Both Gabriel Jatta and Ebrima Sama Corr have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have introductions from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l Gabou and Ebrima,
please send your introductions to to the list.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:56:04 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Hanging Out with a Murderer
Message-ID: <199702101157.LAA21763@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 23:20:19 -0500 (EST)
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: TOURAY1@aol.com
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Hanging Out with a Murderer
> First of all my wife and I want to send our condolences to the family of the
> lady which was killed in New York.
>
> Last Sunday as I was at my store in Downtown Los Angeles, I was introduced to
> one Essa Jaiteh by a Senegelese friend. This friend told me that he had just
> met Essa on the street and Essa was looking for a fellow Gambian. He had
> just moved out here from Ohio. My Senegalese friend brought him to my store
> and we sat there talking to each other for quiet awhile trying to know each
> other better.
>
> As we were talking, I noticed that Essa was not saying anything about what he
> exactly was looking for in L.A.. Then I asked what I could do to help him
> with his plans. The stories that he told me that day were very strange and
> unbelieveable. I just disregarded them thinking he was just one desperate
> fellow Gambian who is just having a hard time and wanted a friend. I didn't
> have any idea about what had really happen to him. Not knowing that he
> acutally murdered his wife in New York and was just trying to have a place to
> hide from the authorities.
>
> I then went with him to introduce him to other fellow Gambians around my
> area. On this day I had not heard anything yet about the murder. He started
> acting funny when I told him that I knew some friends in New York. He would
> always ask me "Who do you know in N.Y.C.? How often do you talk to them?
> Have you heard anything from N.Y.C. these days?". I wondered, "Why is he
> asking me all these questions?" I even told my cousin that I don't trust
> this guy.
>
> By 5:00 p.m. he said he was going back to the hotel that he was staying at.
> I then gave him my number to call me that night. Maybe I could pick him up
> to come for dinner at my house with myself and my wife. I also offered to
> drive him to his hotel then he started acting funny again by telling me that
> he does not need a ride. I was just trying to be a brother to him, but it
> seemed that he was not really welcoming my offers.
>
> He never called me the next morning and so I started to worry about him. I
> tried to call the next day to his hotel. To my surprise there was no such
> name registered to the hotel. Not even the room number he gave to me
> existed.
>
> As I was trying to open my store a friend of mine told me that a lady was
> shot in N.Y.C. by her husband. In addition, he heard that the husband had
> feld to L.A.. Then I told my friend that I think it was the same guy "Essa".
> The one I had introduced to him the other day. He said that it cannot be
> him because he seemed to be a very nice guy. I told my friend Ebriham about
> all the strange things I had noticed in him and all the questions he had
> asked me. Also, I told him about how nervous he looked when I mentioned
> certain people's names who lived in NYC. Then from there we tried calling
> New York to find out exactly what happen and the description of the murderer.
> Surprisingly it turned out to be the same guy.
>
> I immediatley contacted the police and explained the story to them. They
> advised me to call the Sheriff Dept.. They said that they would sen
> detectives over to help out in the investigation. But first they told me to
> call the LA County Jail and ask if they possibly had him in custody. When I
> called the jail, they told me that he was in custody. They have already
> caught him on February 3rd and he was in the Downtown County Jail.
>
> That was such a relief to me because here I was trying to help a fellow
> Gamdian whom I had felt sorry for, when in fact he was a murderer. It would
> really help in such cases next time if the word is passed around as quickly
> as possible.
>
> I hope that there shall never be another tragedy such as this murder again.
>
> Lamin Touray
> Los Angeles, California
>
Nuff Respect Big L , you've done the right thing and you've done
every Gambian proud because "thou shall not kill". Women should
be treated with maximum love and respect . Well so for men but I
personally believe that women need it more than men . So please
lets love oneanother and avoid this unneccessary killings.
My heart goes out to the family of the deceased and also the
family ot the person who committed this unneccessary crime
because as we can all image they are all innocent and must be going
through pure hell and embarassment and highly unlikely that they'll
ever see their boy again. I hope you'll undersand my point and not
to jump into conclusions. NB I AM NOT SAYING THAT ITS
ALRIGHT TO KILL. WHATEVER HAPPENS TO THE
MURDERER , HESURE DESERVES BUT HIS IMMEDIATE
FAMILY DOES NOT COS' THEY ARE INNOCENT .
bIG L my e-mail add. is O.F.M'BAI@ICSL.AC.UK
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 14:07:25 +-100
From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>,
Subject: Welcome To New-Members
Message-ID: <01BC175C.F6A882C0@globip60.image.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Welcome to Gabriel Jatta and to all new members. Thank you all for your contributions.
Greetings.
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 09:33:39 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...
Message-ID: <9702101433.AA32878@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> > Francis Njie wrote:
> > .....
> >
> > > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"
> > > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime
> > > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under
> > > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official
> > > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.
> >
>
> I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost
> one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The
> listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them
> from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a
> condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.
I agree with both of you guys. I think that we need to explicitly warn
that all those members who still have not sent their intros. be given a
month's grace period to do so. I think that lurking is one thing, but not
even sending an introduction (as simple as ABC) is not a fair compromise to
those active list memebers.
Furthermore, some members have e-mail addresses that they are no longer
using. It would be helpful if managers could devise a way to determine which
addresses are valid. It's not only unfair to be a neutral observer but it
also undermines the existence of the fruitful discussions that members are
engaging in. Like I said before, we are all in this together even if we have
to take sides.
Thanks to all the active members.
-keep it up!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallolw@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 16:14:17 +0100 (MET)
From: Nuha Jatta <b96nj@mh1.hh.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho
Message-ID: <199702101514.QAA02953@sigma>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Md5: mb1isI+F5f9e5nfHaHlf1Q==
Take it easy Omar Saho.
Your brother,
NUHA JATTA
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 13:03:54 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Healthcare
Message-ID: <1CC60540F39@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Greg, I am sorry for mistaking "thrust" for "trust"- a significant
reading error. Thanks for replying Omar Saho who seems to mix our
positions- the questions directed to me were probably ment for you...
Heidi Skramstad
> Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 10:16:52 -0600
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Greg Fegan <gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Healthcare
> Just a quick reply to Heidi,
>
> The word I used was thrust, as in direction, rather than trust. In addition
> I believe that the majority of the journals that MRC publish in are
> available at their library which visitors are welcome to use.
>
> regards
>
> Greg
>
> At 11:26 AM 02/07/97 GMT+1, you wrote:
> >Hello!
> >Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:
> >>
> >> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours
> >> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of
> >> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used to
> >> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked there, I
> >> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior
> >personnel.
> >>
> >> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is ample,
> >> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows
> >> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then
> >> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list
> >> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and I'd
> >> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.
> >>
> >
> >At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April
> >1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded
> >by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed.
> >One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what
> >Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access
> >to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be
> >continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications
> >to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the
> >seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.
> >
> >Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for
> >this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was
> >discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality of
> health
> >research in The Gambia, but also communication between
> >researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an
> >invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long
> >run contribute to a better quality on health services.
> >
> >On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in the
> scientific
> >literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."
> >relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical
> >research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and
> >Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about
> >what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the
> >actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't
> >know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on
> > my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an
> >scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is
> >injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the
> >children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose
> >children got malaria?
> >
> >I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack
> >information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence
> >of international trust.
> >
> >Heidi Skramstad
> >
> >
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------
> TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)
> Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine
> Tel(504) 584 1759
> Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu
> WWW:http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 10:22:44 +0100 (MET)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Ssho
Message-ID: <199702100922.KAA04667@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
OMAR F. M=B4BAI,
(TOM) i really did want to approach to enquire about your person, i was very
curious due to the spelling of your surname Mbai instead of Mbye, which many
don=B4t i was little suspicious of your person. When i read Bass=B4s message=
to
you i do know now who you are. Thre was a strong neighbourhood bond between
my mum and your grand parents at Dippa Kunda. I knew your mum, Adama (Deen),
Yankuba, Abdou Daddy, Ismaila (SUUM) and all the rest. Abdou is the one who
visits my mum most. Your mum was my teachet in Primary 5, Fatou Mbai
(Camara)when i make some nuisance she use to tell me, Saho for you this not
goimg to lead to any problems for you are not a complete stranger to me. You
know those sorts monkey dance and pick up the pin. I deeply wished it was
today then there would have been a lot i would rectify. She was reallyt
concerned about my perfomances helps a lot in my lessons and follow me up
with real alert which i didn=B4t regret today.
Concerning Bass message to you i noticed that Yama passed away, when was
this? I had also a relation with her family, the dad, mum when she was
teaching at Herman Gmeiner primary School at Bakoteh, Mamma, Fanta, Mohammed
and all the rest we knew each others family personally. I used to receive
advices from Mr. Singateh when he was the DPS at the ministry of health and
people like I.A.S. Burang John who is a friend of his.
I attended Mammas weeding in 1992 when i was in the Gambia for holidays, she
was married to one Baboucarr Ndow of New York. Concerning Mohammed we hung a
lot together during my =B495 holidays and enjoyed many fruitful dicussions
with him. When he informed me that he is now residing at the grand parents
place at Dippa kunda. I last talked to your dad when i paid a visit at his
Hill street Chambers in=B492.
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho, Consultant
Ullevaal University Hospital
Dept. for STD & HIv, Olafia-clinic
Postuttak Gronland P.K.
n-0133 Oslo Norway
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 15:25:45 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <199702101526.PAA27357@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Hi brother Fams , I'm glad you got my point and must say that I
fully understand your point of view. Rest assured.
Regards
Omar
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:41:11 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure
Message-ID: <199702101641.LAA12910@oak.ffr.mtu.edu>
Thank you Karamba for bringing this subject forward. I find this subject quite important, although I must admit, I have little understanding of the issues. Can someone clarify for me a few questions? What is Senegeal's explanation for keeping the border closed and what are they asking for to have it reopend?
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 17:10:56 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Ssho
Message-ID: <199702101711.RAA13281@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Hi Uncle Omar Saho, so to speak and since you know and used to
hang out with them back in the days . The first thing I'll tell my
mom when I got home today after saying " EWU-LARA YABOI",
to her ,is to ask if she can remember some of her pupils at primary
school and then I'll remind her of you and see what's she got to
say about you .
You are indeed absolutely right in that there is a very close
connection betweenMY maternal parents and yours and I'm very glad
to know about that . "INNING BARA M'BARING".
Regards,
omar
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:26:36 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Personal Messages: A Plea
Message-ID: <01IF91HMA32W000AFB@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
the number of messages generated by listmembers has risen dramatically as
a reflection of our growth. The exchange of information is healthy and
quite invaluable to all of us. However, I must plead one more time (as
Momodou Camara and many others have already done) for members to direct
personal messages to the intended targets instead of the List. It is
becoming very frustrating and some members tend to ignore the pleas.
("instead of to the list")
I also second Pa-Abdou's comments underscoring the significance of
communicating effectively as opposed to concerning ourselves with
whether "dots" and "commas" are in the right places.
A final plea: Please quote relevant portions of messages you are
responding to instead of attaching the entire piece!
Peace!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Knoxville, TN
Phone: (423) 544-7748
Fax: (423) 602-2353
Mobile:(423) 919-6498
Other e-mail: ASJanneh@aol.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 14:45:29 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...
Message-ID: <32FF7AD9.120@earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>
> I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost
> one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The
> listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them
> from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a
> condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.
In my posting I was addressing the issues of concealed identity and
government snoopers as introduced by Francis:
>
> > Francis Njie wrote:
> > .....
> >
> > > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"
> > > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime
> > > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under
> > > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official
> > > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.
> >
> > I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow
> > people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.
> >
> > Peace.
> >
> > Lat
> >
But both Messrs. Camara and Jallow have a good point. In the spirit of
open and free discussion perhaps we should make sure that all members
have introduced themselves.
''I agree with both of you guys. I think that we need to explicitly warn
that all those members who still have not sent their intros. be given a
month's grace period to do so. I think that lurking is one thing, but
not
even sending an introduction (as simple as ABC) is not a fair compromise
to
those active list memebers.'' (Modou Jallow)
I should however plead guilty on this issue. I did not introduce myself
until I actually made my first contribution to a discussion on the
list. If I were one who refrained from actively participating in these
discussions I may not have ever introduced myself.
The idea is good one. Apart from allowing all those who contribute to
know who they are addressing, by formally introducing yourself you may
very well open up opportunities for yourself either professionally,
academically, socially or otherwise.
In fairness though, perhaps the administrators, time permitting, could
develop an automatic (direct) letter to those who join that one,
introduces them to the list and all list members and two, states clearly
that they should reciprocate and introduce themselves to the list and
future list members.
Momodou Camara also wrote:
> Here are the number of messages per non-concealed subscriber:
....
I am not sure I understand the purpose of making such a list public.
It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel
somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose
of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while
they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I
believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not
discourage people from joining.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 22:13:45 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...
Message-ID: <19970210211237.AAB22886@LOCALNAME>
Lat wrote:
>
> I am not sure I understand the purpose of making such a list public.
>
> It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel
> somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose
> of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while
> they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I
> believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not
> discourage people from joining.
>
The purpose is not to discourage people joining, on the contrary it
is a reminder to those who might have forgotten to introduce
themselves. With the list they can see that they have not sent a
single mail to the list which could be an introduction.
" Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting a
self-introduction to the list."
Peace!
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 16:31:18 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure
Message-ID: <32FF93A6.DFF@earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
KTouray@aol.com wrote:
> In his speech to parliament during the opening session, the President made a
> passing reference to the existing border closure with Senegal in the portion
> of his agenda that dealt with the economy. He ackowledged that the closure
> significantly curtailed our ability to reexport to neighboring countries , a
> crucial component of our overall economy and that his gov't was going to
> seek a mutually beneficial resolution of the issue. Ordinarily I would be
> thrilled at the gov't's intention to address an important national problem as
> this one , but i sort of squirmed after reading through the Presidents'
> pronouncements because he seems to be saying that his gov't will not be
> bullied into settling for anything less than a fair and equitable resolution.
....
> I do not believe playing hard ball would serve our interest in this case.It
> is time to lick our wounds and settle. Risking the shrinkage of an already
> battered economy is where we are heading if this issue is not promptly
> adressed.
This is a central problem of our foreign policy that needs to be
addressed. Not simply this issue but generally the way in which our
gov't has dealt with issues like this. Diplomacy is key and quite
frankly it has been lacking in the last two years.
> negotiations. For example if we are unsatisfied with the rate Senegalese
> truck drivers pay at Farrfenni crossing on theirway from Kassamance we can
> take up that issue with them in an overall negotiating position that
> incorporates that important issue but not limited to only that. This would
> enable us to use this one issue that is really important to them as a
> leverage to get some concession from them on other issues like relaxing
> customs procedures for goods that originate from us and passing through them
> to neighboring countries.This way both parties interest are served and
> business goes uninterrupted. Another way of approaching this same issue would
> be to take the position that since the truck drivers are saving a lot by
> reducing the distance they would otherwise take by hundreds of miles we will
> force a concession by hiking the rate we charge. This immediately sets in a
> confrontational tone inevtibly leading to a souring of the overall
> relationship.
In 1995 the gov't tried to do this but again instead of approaching the
matter in a diplomatic manner they were rather confrontational and
retaliatory and simply increased the rate multi-fold to a point that
angered the Senegalese.
The Farafenni crossing is also crucial to Senegal's internal security.
When they mobilize troops and artillery from north to south they
literally save days by using the crossing. Such a sensitive issues
requires delicate handling.
> The gov't immediately initiate negotiations bearing in mind that they are
> coming into the talks with a weakened hand because of the way the issue was
> handled initially.To this end we must offer to the Senegalese as a gesture a
....
> We should propose a bilateral commission be appointed to study the whole
> issue of our border trade and draw up guidelines that officials on both sides
> can use to monitor whatever protocols are agreed to.This would enable us to
> contain potential disputes before they get out of hand.
>
> The President himself can greatly help matters by developing a personal
> rapport with president Diouf through visits . Personal relationships are key
> in advancing diplomatic objectives and usually a phone call or two can
> diffuse what may take diplomats a while to untangle.
You're right and it should be noted that thus far Jammeh has remained
somewhat confrontational. Just a few month's ago I saw an interview he
did with the Senegalese TV where the issue was brought up and he said
that the issue was left to the Senegalese government. That they signed
an agreement promising to open the borders but haven't. While I'm sure
everything Jammeh said was true, the tone was quite antagonistic and
unhelpful. It seemed as though he was trying to garner the support of
the Senegalese viewers, where he enjoys a large degree of popularity.
(The interview was so popular in Dakar that the programme was repeated
twice on TV)
After the movement of goods was initially restricted by the Senegalses
in 1993 and followed by the devaluation of CFA, Bakary Darboe, then Min.
of Finance, spent the early part of 1994 quietly shuttling between Dakar
and Banjul and an agreement was made and carried through. Goods were in
fact moving albeit not at the same levels or rate as before. This is
the type of diplomacy that the situation now requires.
The border problem is historic. The Senegalese have for decades accused
Gambians of smuggling goods into Senegal. One of the motivating factors
for Senegal in the establishment of the Senegambia Sercretariat(?) in
the sixties and the Confederation that followed was this very issue.
When the coup took place in July '94 the Senegalese authorities closed
the borders completely for security reasons and later reopened it only
for noncommercial movement. In my opinion the Senegalese saw the coup
as an opportunity to once again restrict cross border trade. The
situation remains the same up until today. If you are sending goods to
a third country, they a require bank transactions and plethora of
supporting documents to allow the goods to pass.
> We have the most liberal trade policies in the entire region and that gives
> our businessmen tremendous advantage over our neighbors most of whom operate
> under somewhat restrictive import/export regulations. But we are also in the
I was told that we also have one of the most efficient ports in terms of
turnover rate and coupled with our strategic location and relatively
stable and available currency, we are in a very good position to
strengthen what many considered a boom-bust economy.
In 1993 the government began putting together a programme called
''Gateway 2000'' (or something like that), where it was proposed that
Gambia become ''the Singapore of West Africa'' by sometime in the early
21st century. The program was laughed at and criticized by many in the
papers and public forums as nothing more than a dream but it became
Gambia's development policy. It included the extension and improvement
of the Sea port and Airport, and the improvement of communications
(roads, technology, etc.) and education (schools, literacy, etc.) among
others.
It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme for
Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in
October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched
earlier last year.
Because of the coup, we lost some of the advantage we enjoyed earlier
and so now that we have returned to civilian rule Gambians deserve a
''peace-dividend'' of sorts. Normalizing our relations with Senegal
would indeed be the first step forward.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 22:23:37 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Outrageous Internet Fees
Message-ID: <9702110323.AA72740@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Gambia-l,
The telephone companies have managed to bite a chunk of the Internet
Services. Once they found that the taste was sweet, they are out to make
our lives even more miserable by a proposed per minute internet charge.
For people on fixed/limited incomes, per minute internet charges would
greatly restrict their ability to access information. As mainstream media
becomes more and more under the control of a few people/corporations, I
feel it is most important that ordinary citizens have access to alternative
views (such as those available on the internet) without an increased
financial burden.
>
> I am writing to inform you of a very important matter that is
> currently under review by the FCC. Your local telephone company has
> filed a proposal with the FCC to impose per minute charges for your
> internet service. They contend that your usage has or will hinder the
> operation of the telephone network.
> It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were
> required to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an
> email box for your comments, responses must be received by February
> 13, 1997. Send your comments to isp@fcc.gov and tell them what you
> think.
> Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to sneak
> it in just under the wire for litigation. Get the e-mail address to
> everyone you can think of: isp@fcc.gov
>
> Please forward this email to all your friends on the internet so all
> our voices may be heard!
>
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 23:00:47 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure
Message-ID: <32FFEEEF.11DC@earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
>
> Thank you Karamba for bringing this subject forward. I find this subject quite important, although I must >admit, I have little understanding of the issues. Can someone clarify for me a few questions? What is >Senegeal's explanation for keeping the border closed and what are they asking for to have it reopend?
>
> Malanding
Sorry Malanding, I missed your message and question when I responded to
the original posting.
The Senegalese have for a long time now believed that there is a
significant amount of illegal trading that goes on through it's border
with Gambia. They believe that much the goods that are destined for
other neighboring countries end up in Senegal.
Since the levied duty or tariffs on imported goods are less in Gambia,
goods in general are cheaper then they are in Senegal. This, they
believe, upsets their own economy because of what the government loses
in tariffs from those goods.
They have refrained from lowering their own tariffs because they want to
boost local industry and thus substitute imported goods with their own
domestically manufactured goods.
As for your second question, I'm not too sure. I would think they want
a system in place that would prevent the goods that are re-exported from
the Gambia to neighboring countries (Mauritania, Mali, Guinea Bissau,
etc.) from being sold in Senegal. I know at some point before the '94
coup an agreement was made or being discussed where the trucks destined
to these countries would be checked and bonded when they enter Senegal
and rechecked at the borders of these countries. I believe there is a
more obscure derivative of this policy in place today but it remains too
restrictive for the average trader.
I hope this helps bit.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10285 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:13:57
| Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 23:37:07 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, latir@earthlink.net
Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure
Message-ID: <199702110437.XAA07020@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Latir, thanks for a brief but informative piece. I guess what i am am trying to get at is what price is the Gambia government willing to pay for continued transit of goods through Senegal. Can't their be some arrangement i.e. some escort system in place to ensure that goods are 'safely' delivered at the Guinea or than 3 major routes anf less than 500 miles journey. Unless Senegal is really aiming for more than just an end to smuggling, the government of the gambia must do everything to see that Gambian goods are allowed unrestricted passage.
The Gambia must realize that unless we have the capabilities to airlift our goods, we must negotiate with Senegal.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:26:28 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Domestic violence
Message-ID: <199702110724.QAA00233@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Does this help in the domestic violence discussion?
This act is so prevalent that something has to be done about it.
Check this out.
http://www.cnn.com/WORLD/9702/10/pakistan.women/index.html
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:07:20 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970211080614.AAA12736@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Saul Sylva has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Saul,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:44:55 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: member anonymity and snooping
Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=DKDIFS02-970211094455Z-680@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends, as far as I understand, this list is an open one. That means
that everyone connected can read and print. It=B4s OK with me if some of
the participants don=B4t want to contribute to the debate with ideas,
point of views etc., but I=B4m disappointed if some who know better just
sit back in the chair and let all of us discuss on a wrong background.
If some of you know something or has access to information, please put
them here.
I=B4ve been on the list for one month now, and I come to know that some =
of
you has direct connections to the government. I do hope you will use the
information given here positively. And I=B4ll be very disappointed if I
one day in the Gambia will be harrassed and confrontated with an
information or statement I have given freely on this net. I see it as an
uppertunity, but I know that some of our views can be adopted as critics
on the present or former government, or people still in "power". But I
"fight" with an open face, and I want all of you to do the same. If some
of you will react or act on this list under psudonym , I=B4ll be very
disappointed. In some way you are unknown to me, because I=B4ve never =
met
you. But in some way I also feel that sharing comments, ideas and views
on this network put me into your circles. I think that if some of you in
the future will participate under a psudonym, I=B4ll withdraw from the
list. And you will say you lose nothing but a blue-skinned tubab.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:16:28 +0000
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970211111540.278fd1d6@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dearest All!
Bass, Thanks a lot for your very awakening piece. I am particularly glad
that some people (like you) are out there who see things the way they are
and not the way some wants us to believe they are. Putting together some
small pieces
from some of my posting I have expressed my frustration on the way we
Africans in general and Gambians in particular seem to perceive the state of
our continent and respective countries. Our pessimist and still passive
nature indicates the long way we have to go to realise our potentials. More
frustrating is the fact that the majority of our intelectuals who are
supposed to know better fall even more into this "trap" by, as I put it
earlier on, dancing to the tone of West even though we hear the
contradictions their musical instruments play. Here I spoke of the US on
Human Rights, maybe not indicating clearly that I would not respect the US'
claim on Human Rights in my country when their State Dept. never provide the
reader with their own record on Human Rihgts, National Interest-(that I
strictly respect). Let them clean their homes with a "vacumm cleaner" and
let us clean ours with a " balleh/ fittarangho" (broom). Here is another
example I would borrow from C.O. ONYIA, Ex-principal Magistrate, Kanifing
Magistrates' Court on
"The Gambia: The Moment of Truth" (Daily Observaer, 04.02.97):
"...The point I am trying to make, however, is that condemnation of military
rule or dictatorship has never been uniform. The USA would condemn the
failure to hand over power to alleged winner of and election in a country A
(here I believe he is refering to Nigeria) while at the same time encourage
the military of another country to do all in their power to prevent popular
Islamic fundamentalist from winning democratically conducted elections (here
I believe is the case of Algeria). Why is there no talk about democracy in
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, etc. National interest is the name of the game".
Another example is the Saddam saga. Who made Saddam what he is or was before
"Operation Desert Storm" then after a while insist on destroying all what
they themselves supplied him with? I could just keep on going. I mean
explain this to anyone who has the ability to reason, say a 4-year kid.
Where lies the logic? as OMAR MBAI borrows from JOHNNY COCHRAN, "IF THE
EVIDENCE DOESN'T FIT, YOU MUST ACQUIT". We have been and are still doing the
contra. We all see contaminated evidence, pieces not belonging to each other
and yet fail to acquit. What prosecutor won't capitalze on such advantages
any jury may provide? Simply, we are aiding the West accomplish their every
single wish albeit we all see that the pieces doesn't belong to each other.
You wrote:
>I would have shared your sense of total gloom and dispair about Africa's
>politics if you had written me this piece years ago.Of course, you are
>right in saying that there are lots of things still going on in black
>Africa that are disgusting,to say the least.
>Many of our black prophets have been killed or exiled by their own
>people,even if some of the perpetrators were on the payrolls of the
>C.I.A, S.A.S or the French or Belgian Secret Service.In addition to
>Nkrumah,Lumumba and Cabral,Sankara and many like
>him have been neutralised in Imperialism's attempt to silence the people
>who have shown talent for articulating the black people's desire and
>determination,
>like all the other races on this planet,to run their own lives and
>resources
>the way they see fit,regardless of whether other people like it or
>not.
In a previous posting where I responded to BUBA SAHO's challenge on
"Nationalism", I stated very strongly that nationalism (not necesarrily
fanaticism) is our only safety valve from all those syndroms we are
suffering from, dependency, pessimism, passivity, lack of self
confidence....etc. Here is a typical Gambian Inferiority-complex-syndrom,
when one is unreliable to someone the unreliable person is characterized as
"YOW DOR TOUBAB" (you are not a whiteman). Literary meaning, the white man
is more reliable than the black man. In this we strenghten the english
language's way of painting everything negative "black" (black sheep, black
market, black labour....). Who can't controll or manipulate anyone pocessing
such qualities? Unless this person discard all these qualities he/she is
bound to be controlled and manipulated all his/her entire life. THINK ABOUT
THAT, guys. One very important thing I personally happen to accomplish
during my almost 12 years stay in Europe is having a stronger belief in my
very self. And take my word for this, it makes a hell (sorry) of a
difference in my way of thinking when it comes to self accomplishment.
BASS, sometimes when my heart is full of such frustrations and I feel that
there is no light at the end of that long and dark tunnel, it feels good
when people like you tell me hey brother, be patient it's just the tunnel
that is long but there is light far ahead. KEEP ON YOUR GOOD WORK.
LONG LIVE OUR PEOPLES AND ALL OTHER GOOD PEOPLE OF THE WORLD!!!
PEACE!!
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 12:32:40 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: An Islamic view on female circumcision
Message-ID: <330058D8.52CB@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello Gambia-L
here what I found on visiting Cyber Mosque of the International
Community of Submitters (http://www.moslem.org/mosque.htm):
For more than thirteen centuries here in Muslim world exist a ritual
known as Male and Female Circumcision. Solely a Jewish tradition,
Circumcision ritual plus many other Jewish traditions has found a
willing host in post Mohammadan Muslim world. This man-made invention
and innovation not found in GOD's last scripture, Holy Qur'an, has been
a curse of millions of children male and female across the Muslim world.
In Egypt and other Arab countries every year thousands of female
children are mutilated in the name of GOD. Scared for life, these
children experience the most painful oddesy of their life, all in the
name of GOD. One might ask how could a Merciful GOD advocate such evil
and injustice to these children? Could it be that the sin falls in our
own hands? Could it be that we are the unjust and we are the demons
advocating such cruel and coward injustice towards our children!
To all true scholars of Qur'an the answer is clear. GOD with his
infinite grace did not and will not condone such cruel ritual. This act
is not found anywhere in the Qur'an. Only in such man-made innovations
such as "Hadith and Sunnah" that one can find such cruel laws and
rituals. It is the authors of these blasphemies that are responsible for
these centuries old crimes done in the name of GOD. All throughout
history, laws and rituals have been conjured up and put in place by male
dominated societies only to subjugate the weak, women, and children.
Only by Worshiping GOD alone and Following Qur'an alone that we can find
salvation and purity, both physical and spiritual, for ourselves and all
those oppressed in the name of GOD.
Please follow this link http://www.hollyfeld.org/~xastur/mutilate.html
to an exceptional article by Dr. Sami Aldeeb, a Doctor of Law.
LETS STOP THIS CENTURIES OLD CRIME AGAINST OUR CHILDREN.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:57:43 +0100 (MET)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: ASHAMED
Message-ID: <199702111257.NAA16939@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.
Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who
responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=
health
care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are
there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four as
the chosen ones for the motherland. This disengagement of ours will i look
upon on the perspective of the African continent at large. Whenever there is
crisi in Africa we are always half heartedly engage. It si always the west
which have to negotiate on our behalf since from the Congo crisis 1961 to
Rwanda and Brundi. Are we not competent, totally desorientated or don=B4t=
love
our motherlands. We should consider the issue very thoroughly. Most of us we
born at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Bansang Hospital, Clinics or even in
our homes. We made it through life, schools and ended up in the west on
various reasons. Nowadays our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins etc who we
borned at this very aboved mentioned places send their wives abroad to
deliver or for medical treatment. Financing the very developecd and
sophisticated western health institutions.
I am not condeming treatments abroad cause there are som disease which can
only be diagnose and treated in the west. If they felt it is not safe for
their wives to deliver or families to received medical treatment in the
Gambia then there is something seriously wrong. We could feel very
comfortable in the west whilst fansidar is the only prescription for folks
when they catch malaria. The Gambis is facing with a rapidly increasing
number of patients with biabetese mellitus.A person with a family and
average income is definately not in the position to finaance his or her
diabetese expences. Before it was the Senegalese who receives medical
treatment to the Gambia now it is the opposite, especially though for the
diabetese patients.
I am very sorry to say that we are not raising awareness issues in the
Gambias health policies. As citizens we must have the ability to organise,
deliberate, execute and the capacity to arouse trust and affectionate to
develop our health care. What do we wish , to have deaf, blind, disables, or
people with chronic diseases to beg in the streets. I hope this will not be
the outcome, Whatver my concerns and contributions are cannot be reduced due
to the lack of engagement from others. I see in the media Sri-Lankans,
Eriterians, Somalians etc. gathering from used ambulances to all that sorts
of health care for their motherlands. If we are dedicated for a safer health
engagement for our motherland others will help us for our dedications.
NO MALICE
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:21:26 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: member anonymity and snooping
Message-ID: <33007256.1FD6@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Gambia-Lers
I agree with Moe S. Jallow. One month should be given to all those who
didn't even send an intro, before removing them from the list. And an
intro, as I see it, should contain a bit more than just: Hi, my name is
soandso and I'm looking forward to being a member. (What about asking
people to write about their interest concerning Gambian empowerment)
What are you expecting to be contained in the intro???
It seems like many people are considering issues discussed on this list
to be private affairs and/or want to avoid embarassment, harrassement
and confrontation because of their opinion, not everybody is prepared to
elaborate on his/her views. I see that there's much (self)confidence
needed regarding the big audience of nearly 200 people, of which more
than 60 have not even send a single message, regarding the still working
old Gambian machinery for opinion manipulation, (political) suppression
and nepotism when it comes to employment. For that I can understand
reservation. And I have no problem with Aliases in exile or with
just-listeners for whatever reason. But please introduce yourselves.
It's not only unpolite if you don't do so but it also raises suspicion
which can't be accepted by those who participate in the discussions.
Snooping can, however, not be avoided completely but at least minimized
by requiring detailed intros, I think.
Greetings,
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 16:29:02 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Politics of africa
Message-ID: <311DEF1D.2905@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Aoujimai!
Thanks for your reaction.You are absolutely Right,the lenghty nature
of the tunnel is the main reason why many of us believe that there is no
light at the end.But the amount of evidence in our history suggesting
otherwise is simply overwhelming.All we need to do is to go back to our
history and learn how things really were before the Trouble Makers came
and turned our continent upside down!!
Keep up the good work down there in Scandanavia!!
Regards Basss!!=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:41:31 +0000
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ASHAMED
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970211144054.27772aaa@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
At 13:57 11.02.97 +0100, you wrote:
>Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.
>Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who
>responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=
health
>care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are
>there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four=
as
>the chosen ones for the motherland.=20
Brother!
Please Don't be ashamed........... Some of us though very interested on this
issue, command a very limited knowledge on it. For me Some of the language
(I mean terms) used is nothing far from "Hebrew". Unfortunately some of us
are just passive participants as demonstrated by some members' frustrations
on "member anonymity and snooping".=20
For the latter group, You can only take the horse to the stream but can't
force it to drink. This same comment applies to "member anonymity and
snooping". I however agree with some members in the point that we at least
deserve an introduction from all members. Besides that, those who may fear
government spies, you have many choices: As far as you belief in the
legitimacy of what you write, fear nothing but fear itself for in the final
analysis, JUSTICE SHALL PREVAIL. Mandela made this courageous choice and
thanks to that, he is what he is today and his country she what she is
today. The alternative to this choice is, take a low profile if you "fear
intimidation" by speaking out what you believe is the "TRUTH".
Saho, "Manglaa yengal si"
PEACE!!
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:29 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure
Message-ID: <1E689F0006A@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Brothers & Sisters,
Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and welcome to our newest
members.
Much have already been said about this issue. Some of the pieces are
well written and very informative. What I missed in this discussion is
the search for alternatives to the dependence of the Gambian Economy
on this "artificial" fragile and short term re-export trade. I thought that we
should be learning from history, but, it does not seem so in this
case. In the 1994 budget speech, by the then Finance Minister Mr.
Bakary Darboe, he referred to the closure of the border as one of the
main factors affecting the economy. This was suppose to teach us a
lesson that we cannot rely heavily on such a fragile sector which is almost
totally beyond our control. I am aware of the fact that, there is
interdependence in the world economy "the global village with its
numerous contradictions", but, my point is, instead of spending so
much energy, trying to reopen the border (which is good) we should
also be thinking of how we can develop the productive sectors of the
economy like fishing, industry, tourism and so on and so forth. As
someone said earlier the new regime is trying to fulfil the "Hongkong
dream" of the former. I would like to caution new regime not to fall into the
same path as their predecessors. The leadership in the new regime
should start to (if they already haven't) looking into strategies
which will make our economic base more sustainable.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
Famara A. Sanyang
Chr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)
Development Studies and Human Rights
Fantoftvegen 38,
n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.
Telephone 47 55574388
Fax 47 55574166
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:43:10 GMT
From: "Per E. Grotnes" <perg@nfh.uit.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19970211160024.27cf63e8@draugen.nfh.uit.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I stand corrected. The reason I have not announced myself is that I
originally intended to be a "snooper" or rather, in my terms, an observer of
the opinions of those conserned with Gambian issues.
I am a norwegian professor (assoc.) of fisheries science (at the Norwegian
College of Fishery Science in Tromso, North Norway). My interest in The
Gambia stems from a fishery project I am conducting in cooperation with my
gambian student, Adama Jobarteh pt. Bakau. He has recently finished his
masters degree at our university, and we are starting an extension of our
fishery project into a doctoral degre for him.
I am certainly not telling you people any news when I say that the
fisheries, especially those that are termed artisanal, is a fundamental
trade for the reasonably good protein supply of the gambian nation. The most
important fish is the kobo (in mandinka, chalo in wolof, bonga in Sierra
Leone). Its importance is illustrated that on the avarage 26 kg fish is
consumed by the gambian person per year. Most of this is kobo. Gambians
hence eat more fish than even the norwegians. The beauty of this species is
that it is far too bony for the capital rich export market. It is also a
species that is easier and more cheaply caught by the traditional fishermen
than any conceivable "modern" methods. In some aspects it is insured against
exploitation of the greedier kind.
This resource is not without potential threats. The FAO in its wisdom have
decided that the kobo is a
single population, promoting a fishery management encompassing the whole
species distribution. In my opinion this is a preposterous idea. Kobo is
found from Angola to the southern part of Mauretania, a coastal distance
that is several times the length of, say, Norway. Most likely the species is
a conglomerate of several populations where each needs its own management.
In his thesis mr. Jobarteh shows that there are more than one population of
kobo even within the river Gambia, and that these are differing from the
"oceanic" population.
We will be working with the fishermen on these problems, their knowledge is
profound and only needs to be confirmed and formalized. Actually the
knowledge resource among the fishermen could be the basis of a technical
school. You already have the teachers, just change titles from master
fishermen and master boatbuilders to professors, give some slight government
financial support for management, and presto you have a functional scool of
fisheries.
To the quesion on the present administration of the country. I am impressed.
I have visited a good many problem countries during my years. I have been to
Burma, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Zaire, Ghana, Greenland and a good
many european and american countries that presumably are well off. The
Gambia is not so bad. Actually it is one of the countries that I believe has
a potential. I visited the land first time in 1992. I noticed faults with a
good many things. But that is not uncommon. Really I would have had more to
complain about if I described the US. All I noticed in The Gambia seemed to
be repairable. The slow pace of things I did attribute to an oligarchic
administration. I also attended the coup seeing young persons seizing power.
Although no one I know condones a forceful change in government, I had hopes
that the young men could speed up change, and given that their intentions
were as they proclamed, could I blame them?
As a foreigner I only see the practical consequences of the regime. I was
amazed at the improvements of roads, hospitals being built, scools being
made, piers at the fishery landing places etc. Of course everything was not
well. My good friend Chongan was kept in jail on charges that I knew pretty
well were unreasonable. Possibly others were jailed on similarily dubious
grounds. Now they are released, and things seem to normalize in the
direction I have hoped. There are still some dubious areas. I have faith in
the gambian will to repair even these areas. Possibly your contributions
under this baobab tree could help, especially if the government listens in.
I am leaving for The Gambia in a months time and will stay there for one
year trying to contribute with my knowledge and experience to the wellbeing
of this friendly and clever people.
I apologize for this lengthy diatribe of mine, but you did ask for it.
your snooperish Per Grotnes, also called Lamin Mukojo.
> Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.
> Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who
> responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=
> health
> care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are
> there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four as
> the chosen ones for the motherland. This disengagement of ours will i look
> upon on the perspective of the African continent at large. Whenever there is
> crisi in Africa we are always half heartedly engage. It si always the west
> which have to negotiate on our behalf since from the Congo crisis 1961 to
> Rwanda and Brundi. Are we not competent, totally desorientated or don=B4t=
> love
> our motherlands. We should consider the issue very thoroughly. Most of us we
> born at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Bansang Hospital, Clinics or even in
> our homes. We made it through life, schools and ended up in the west on
> various reasons. Nowadays our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins etc who we
> borned at this very aboved mentioned places send their wives abroad to
> deliver or for medical treatment. Financing the very developecd and
> sophisticated western health institutions.
>
> I am not condeming treatments abroad cause there are som disease which can
> only be diagnose and treated in the west. If they felt it is not safe for
> their wives to deliver or families to received medical treatment in the
> Gambia then there is something seriously wrong. We could feel very
> comfortable in the west whilst fansidar is the only prescription for folks
> when they catch malaria. The Gambis is facing with a rapidly increasing
> number of patients with biabetese mellitus.A person with a family and
> average income is definately not in the position to finaance his or her
> diabetese expences. Before it was the Senegalese who receives medical
> treatment to the Gambia now it is the opposite, especially though for the
> diabetese patients.
>
> I am very sorry to say that we are not raising awareness issues in the
> Gambias health policies. As citizens we must have the ability to organise,
> deliberate, execute and the capacity to arouse trust and affectionate to
> develop our health care. What do we wish , to have deaf, blind, disables, or
> people with chronic diseases to beg in the streets. I hope this will not be
> the outcome, Whatver my concerns and contributions are cannot be reduced due
> to the lack of engagement from others. I see in the media Sri-Lankans,
> Eriterians, Somalians etc. gathering from used ambulances to all that sorts
> of health care for their motherlands. If we are dedicated for a safer health
> engagement for our motherland others will help us for our dedications.
>
> NO MALICE
>
> With kind regards
>
>
> Omar S. Saho
>
Good piece Mr Saho, but what is your plan? Perhaps that will be a good starting point!
Malanding
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Thank you Per. Since I payed visit first time in february 1979 I have
dreamed of the day when this small country has it=B4s own fishing-fleet,
as we know it up here in the nordic countries. And with a good loading,
freezing, and distributing-system. I=B4m very often served kobo, and I
like it. It=B4s OK. My first dinner one night in 79 at Fajara Hotel was
"Lady-fish", but that was really a surprise, when it comes to where and
how many the bones was placed. I=B4m also glad that there is a gambian
specialist - even a doctor degree. Congratulation. Denmark delivered
some boats some years back, and I wonder if they are still running. I
have a gambian friend, who will invest in a trawler, on my advise. But I
don=B4t know if it is a good advise. Like you I just see a lots of fish
being consumed, and I was shocked by the primitive small canoes which I
saw at my first visit many years back. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
I read here:=20
"It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme for
Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in
October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched
earlier last year."
Please can anyone tell me, where I can get that programme, and so to
say, look into the "playing-cards" of the ruling party. ? Asbj=F8rn =
Nordam
At 16:19 11.02.97 +0100, you wrote:
>Thank you Per. Since I payed visit first time in february 1979 I have
>dreamed of the day when this small country has it=B4s own fishing-fleet,
>as we know it up here in the nordic countries. And with a good loading,
>freezing, and distributing-system. I=B4m very often served kobo, and I
>like it. It=B4s OK. My first dinner one night in 79 at Fajara Hotel was
>"Lady-fish", but that was really a surprise, when it comes to where and
>how many the bones was placed. I=B4m also glad that there is a gambian
>specialist - even a doctor degree. Congratulation. Denmark delivered
>some boats some years back, and I wonder if they are still running. I
>have a gambian friend, who will invest in a trawler, on my advise. But I
>don=B4t know if it is a good advise. Like you I just see a lots of fish
>being consumed, and I was shocked by the primitive small canoes which I
>saw at my first visit many years back. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>
>Firstly, ladyfish is not kobo. Secondly,You cannot be a boatman since you
call the "canoes" primitive. They are in fact very avanced in construction
and seaworthiness. After all these boats have a tradition of several
thousand years. You see the outlines of such boats on our own
helleristninger (stone carvings) and in old egyptian pictures. The shape is
eminent in the rough atlantic waves that runs over shallowing grounds, the
long hull combined with the protruding snout is hydrodynamics at its best.
The problem today is the lack of wood for building. Here is a need for new
material, but certainly not plastics, aluminium or steel. Probably could
concrete (I mean the cement,sand kind) technology do the trick. I do not
know as yet. It must be the boat constructors that decide.
As to the danish trawlers I can tell you that only one is running, and not
in fishing. The pair trawling was successful in catching fish. But the
economy killed that cat, happily. The local distribution network could not
cope with this amount, and the construction of fish processing plants did
not help, mainly because the marketing side was in shambles. Now I have been
told that the money coming from abroad did not reach the intended project.
This is merely a rumour that I haven't been able to check. Anyhow, foreign
capital is not to the best for The Gambia. Such money would not contribute
to what the gambian people need the most: pride in their own achievements.
The fishery society is an example of what these people can do. There is
ample reason to be proud of it. If I in any way can contribute to the
wellbeing of this country it would be to document such cases.
Tell your gambian friend it would it is wise not to cross the river to get
water- the best advise will be found among the local fishermen.
Regards PerG
Ladies and Gentlemen of the list , lets cool it down a bit and have a
little laugh, because all seriousness and no laughters , makes
OMAR M'BAI a stressed out person and other fun loving persons
too.
So here is alittle humour on marriage . If you are thinking of
getting married , please read this warning ! before you condemn
yourself . If you are already married , there is nothing you can do
now....... You are beyond repair!!!!!!!!.
IT GOES A LIYYLE SOMETHING LIKE THIS:
Getting married is very much like going to restaurant with friends,
You order what you want , then when you see what other fellow
has ,you wish you had ordered that .
At a cocktail party , one woman said to another ,"aren't you
wearing your wedding ring on the wrong finger ?"" She replied "yes
I am,I married the wrong man."
Man is incomplete until he is married .Then he is really finished
Marriage is an institution in which a man loses his bachelor's degree
and the woman gets her master's
Alittle boy ask his father , Daddy, how much does it cost to get
married?" And the father replied, " I don't know , son,I'm still
paying for it ."
SON: Is it true ,Dad, I heard that in some parts of Africa , a
man doesn't know his wife until he marries her ?
DAD: That happens in most continents, son.
\then there was a man who said , " Inever knew what real happiness is
was until I got married ; and then it was too late .
A happy marriage is a matter of give and take ; the husband gives,
and the wife takes.
Whae a newly married man looks happy, we knew why. But when
a ten year married man looks happy, we wonder why.
Married life is very frusting . In the first year of marriage ,the
man speaks and the woman listens. In the second year ,the woman
speaks and the man listens . And the third year , they both speak
and the neighbours listen.
After a quarrel, a wife said to her husband ,"You know I was a fool
when I married you ". And the husband replied ," Yes dear,
but I was in love and didn't notice it".
It doesn't matter how often a married man changes his job,he still
ends up with the same boss.
A man inserted an "ADVERT" in the Foroyaa; Wife wanted.Next
day,he received a 100 letters . They all said the same thing:
"You can have mine .
When a manopens the door of his car for his wife ,you can be sure of
one thing, either the car is new or the wife .
A perfect wife is one who helps the husband with the dishes.
A woman was telling her friend ,"It is I who made my husband a
millionaire ". "And what was he before you married him?" Asked
the friend . The woman replied ,"A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE".
THANKS
OMAR F. M'BAI.
LONDON.
Famara A. Sanyang wrote:
> totally beyond our control. I am aware of the fact that, there is
> interdependence in the world economy "the global village with its
> numerous contradictions", but, my point is, instead of spending so
> much energy, trying to reopen the border (which is good) we should
> also be thinking of how we can develop the productive sectors of the
> economy like fishing, industry, tourism and so on and so forth. As
> someone said earlier the new regime is trying to fulfil the "Hongkong
> dream" of the former. I would like to caution new regime not to fall into the
> same path as their predecessors. The leadership in the new regime
> should start to (if they already haven't) looking into strategies
> which will make our economic base more sustainable.
I agree. We should not focus all our resources and efforts on this one
issue. There are other sectors of our economy that also deserve
attention.
In this era of globalization however, even with good leadership,
countries like the Gambia will be severely challenged because of our
size and lack of meaningful resources. As far as industry is concerned,
the low level of education in the country is a serious setback.
That transit trade sector, while not enough to sustain our economy in
the long run, can serve as a catalyst of sorts. On the one side, if we
develop the country as a main regional trading centre, we boost our
market from the 1 million plus to a potential market of over 6 million
and our resources to those of our neighboring countries.
We must remember why we are the Gambia in the first place and not, say,
Senegal. Our biggest assets are our geographic location and our river.
We have a better chance, in my opinion, of building a sustainable light
industrial sector, for example, with such a transit trade intact, with
it's accompanying market, than without it and having to face the harsh
realities of the new terms of trading under GATT for developing
countries like our own.
There is a problem, however, and both Famara and Malanding seem to be
hitting it right on the head. Senegal is in just a good position or
even better one to enjoy such potential prosperity from all this. We
face a realistic and significant problem here but we cannot afford to
lose what can be gained.
Again while we cannot lose sight of the total package in terms of
developing other sectors of our economy, we must make the resolution of
this trade issue a top priority. We must also ask the fundamental
question:
Can the Gambia realistically exist and retain it's full sovereignty if
it is surrounded on all borders by one county?
Perhaps the Senegambia model needs to be revisited? I believe a new,
improved Senegambia that takes into consideration the fight for
sovereignty in the Cassamance region may be the answer to all our
problems, northern Senegal included, but perhaps that is a separate
issue altogether.
Comments?
Peace.
Lat
Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:
>=20
> I read here:
>=20
> "It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme fo=
r
> Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in
> October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched
> earlier last year."
>=20
> Please can anyone tell me, where I can get that programme, and so to
> say, look into the "playing-cards" of the ruling party. ? Asbj=F8rn Nor=
dam
You should be able to get it from either of these offices:
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Employment
Central Bank Building
Buckle Street, Banjul
Telephone: 28369
National Investment Board
Independence Drive, Banjul
Telephone: 28332/28168/29223
Telex: 2230 GV; Fax: 29220
Cable: GAMNIB
You may also want to check out the government's official page at:
http://www.gambia.com/
If there is a government official here or someone who has the ear of a
government official, I would strongly suggest that the entire programme
be put up on this website.
Peace.
Lat
Hi Gambia-l,
The proliferation of error messages has almost reached my saturation
point. It is becoming unbearable. Most of my incoming messages are now
predominantly error messages bouncing off unable to be delivered by the
list to certain addresses. As Momodou Camara pointed out, please make sure
that your email addresses are functional and that you are posting messages
with the same addresses registered to the list.
From onwards, I will be taking a less liberal approach in
deleting those addresses from the list that are consistently bouncing.
Thanks
Tony
Belated greetings to everyone.
My name is Momodou though i'm referred to by many as Boy Ceesay . I'm
a 2nd year economics undergraduate at Nottingham university , England
and before leaving The Gambia i was at St Augustine's high school
between 1988 and 1993.I lived, and my family still are, at Hagan
street , Banjul.
I felt that it would be ideal to introduce myself when i have
something to add to any ongoing topic, because personally i'm against
the unnecessary personal messages, and the continuous re-editing
ofalready received mails, etc. I tend to delete most of these mails
before reading them ,with all DUE RESPECT, as there's minimum time
most of the week due to my hectic time table. Just in case there are
fellow listers who do delete some before reading i gave you this
subject heading before you delete my introduction too!
Concerning pseudonyms/snooping not much can be done because where
snoopers( if there are any) are forced to come out they can still
come out in a disguise. What is important though is that LIST POLICIES
are recognised and effected. The founders/managers have tried to make
it easy by virtually presenting the small matter of rules as
conventions inorder to make sure that the main objective of this list
is not stifled in any way. Hence the constant reminders to stop
sending personal messages using the list. One could have said that if
people do not stop doing this they'll be removed from the list but
this won't solve anything.Indeed it will be to our loss as a group.
I'm in total support of upholding "list policy" even if they come in
the form of polite requests. And i apologise for sending a late
introduction. The main aim of the list shouldn't be overlooked : we
all have the common interest of improving the development of our
country IN ALL ASPECTS , and for an idealist like me there's a big
emphasis on global improvement as quick as possible.
Debbie, I see your point about elaborating on introductions, though
its obvious that all sane gambians must have the same desires for
our country and the world as a whole. Differences arrived in
implementing the means to achieve the common goal and i think here's
where our personal demons and prejudices enter the picture.
When we talk of development in all aspects it includes my personal
favourite, The Arts. Sadly not much is being said on this topic.
Where is gambian cinema and theatre? This is what really drives me ,
call me naive if you want. THe most notable features for me, of the
new regime is the national T.V and the contrasting supression of the
Freedom of speech. HUrah for one but the other?.........
On a closing note lets keep up the good work and hope for the
better. But keeping up the good work would undoubtedly see us hoping
for the best rather than the better and reaching for the skies.
Regards
Elhaj momodou ceesay
Thank you once again, Per. Your answer is axactly what I was asking
earlier today. When some of you have knowledge please share it with us
who hasn=B4t, but really want to do something for the people and the
country. Thanks. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
PS: I know that Ladyfish is not Kobo. My gambian friends in Stockholm
sometimes laugh a bit when I tell what I=B4ve been served in different
african countries.
Lat, given the size of regional market, do you think we can become the 'Singapore' many of our policy makers dream about without out-competing Senegal in becoming the major supplier of goods? In that case how much of our success would help Senegal realize their goal to develop their local industries? It would not be difficult to assume that Senegal must have seen this as potential problem in the future and would do their best to check it. In light of that, I believe our only long-term bet would be developing new routes. The establishement of strong air links is certainly a good starting point.
A return to the Senegambia Confed is certainly one way to settle this problem, but I think that would be met with the same old problems (nationalism, power struggle and all those unsaid bits).
Regarding tourism, I see very little the Gambia can offer. Yes we have beaches, but nothing more. Infact Senegal has much more to offer. The fisheries sector is certainly one of our great resources. However, inadequate human and financial resources had made it difficult to exploit this. Those inadequacies have in the past been exploited by our so-called big brothers in joint ventures. Unfortunately, that may be going on even now. Our inability to quantify how much resources we have in our seas, or to monitor how much the off take is, is some of the thingsthat frighten about the fisheries sector.
Currently, re-export trade may be our best bet to generate the kind of growth we need to energize other sectors such as education and health. Even if it means trading corridors with Senegal. They have free access to Cassamance and we have free ride through to Mali and the Guineas. Sounds pragmatic? Perhaps it might work!
Malanding
Per E. Grotnes wrote:
>=20
> I stand corrected. The reason I have not announced myself is that I
> originally intended to be a "snooper" or rather, in my terms, an observ=
er of
> the opinions of those conserned with Gambian issues.
>=20
> I am a norwegian professor (assoc.) of fisheries science (at the Norweg=
ian
> College of Fishery Science in Tromso, North Norway). My interest in The
> Gambia stems from a fishery project I am conducting in cooperation with=
my
> gambian student, Adama Jobarteh pt. Bakau. He has recently finished his
> masters degree at our university, and we are starting an extension of o=
ur
> fishery project into a doctoral degre for him.
> I am certainly not telling you people any news when I say that the
> fisheries, especially those that are termed artisanal, is a fundamental
> trade for the reasonably good protein supply of the gambian nation. The=
most
> important fish is the kobo (in mandinka, chalo in wolof, bonga in Sierr=
a
> Leone). Its importance is illustrated that on the avarage 26 kg fish is
> consumed by the gambian person per year. Most of this is kobo. Gambians
> hence eat more fish than even the norwegians. The beauty of this specie=
s is
> that it is far too bony for the capital rich export market. It is also =
a
> species that is easier and more cheaply caught by the traditional fishe=
rmen
> than any conceivable "modern" methods. In some aspects it is insured ag=
ainst
> exploitation of the greedier kind.
> This resource is not without potential threats. The FAO in its wisdom h=
ave
> decided that the kobo is a
> single population, promoting a fishery management encompassing the whol=
e
> species distribution. In my opinion this is a preposterous idea. Kobo i=
s
> found from Angola to the southern part of Mauretania, a coastal distanc=
e
> that is several times the length of, say, Norway. Most likely the speci=
es is
> a conglomerate of several populations where each needs its own manageme=
nt.
> In his thesis mr. Jobarteh shows that there are more than one populatio=
n of
> kobo even within the river Gambia, and that these are differing from th=
e
> "oceanic" population.
> We will be working with the fishermen on these problems, their knowledg=
e is
> profound and only needs to be confirmed and formalized. Actually the
> knowledge resource among the fishermen could be the basis of a technica=
l
> school. You already have the teachers, just change titles from master
> fishermen and master boatbuilders to professors, give some slight gover=
nment
> financial support for management, and presto you have a functional scoo=
l of
> fisheries.
>=20
> To the quesion on the present administration of the country. I am impre=
ssed.
> I have visited a good many problem countries during my years. I have be=
en to
> Burma, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Zaire, Ghana, Greenland and a =
good
> many european and american countries that presumably are well off. The
> Gambia is not so bad. Actually it is one of the countries that I believ=
e has
> a potential. I visited the land first time in 1992. I noticed faults wi=
th a
> good many things. But that is not uncommon. Really I would have had mor=
e to
> complain about if I described the US. All I noticed in The Gambia seeme=
d to
> be repairable. The slow pace of things I did attribute to an oligarchic
> administration. I also attended the coup seeing young persons seizing p=
ower.
> Although no one I know condones a forceful change in government, I had =
hopes
> that the young men could speed up change, and given that their intentio=
ns
> were as they proclamed, could I blame them?
> As a foreigner I only see the practical consequences of the regime. I w=
as
> amazed at the improvements of roads, hospitals being built, scools bein=
g
> made, piers at the fishery landing places etc. Of course everything was=
not
> well. My good friend Chongan was kept in jail on charges that I knew pr=
etty
> well were unreasonable. Possibly others were jailed on similarily dubio=
us
> grounds. Now they are released, and things seem to normalize in the
> direction I have hoped. There are still some dubious areas. I have fait=
h in
> the gambian will to repair even these areas. Possibly your contribution=
s
> under this baobab tree could help, especially if the government listens=
in.
> I am leaving for The Gambia in a months time and will stay there for on=
e
> year trying to contribute with my knowledge and experience to the wellb=
eing
> of this friendly and clever people.
> I apologize for this lengthy diatribe of mine, but you did ask for it.
>=20
> your snooperish Per Grotnes, also called Lamin Mukojo.
PROF.GROTNES!!
What can I say except TAK SA MYCKET OG KOM TIL BAKA!! (thanks a lot
and do it again).Power to you,your excellency,LAMIN MUKOJO,and keep up
the good work down there!!
Regards Bassss!!
Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
>
> Lat, given the size of regional market, do you think we can become the 'Singapore' many of our policy makers dream about without out-competing Senegal in becoming the major supplier of goods? In that case how much of our success would help Senegal realize their goal to develop their local industries? It would not be difficult to assume that Senegal must have seen this as potential problem in the future and would do their best to check it. In light of that, I believe our only long-term bet would
There seems to be an error in transmission here. You may want to
re-post.
>
> A return to the Senegambia Confed is certainly one way to settle this problem, but I think that would be met with the same old problems (nationalism, power struggle and all those unsaid bits).
....
> Currently, re-export trade may be our best bet to generate the kind of growth we need to energize other sectors such as education and health. Even if it means trading corridors with Senegal. They have free access to Cassamance and we have free ride through to Mali and the Guineas. Sounds pragmatic? Perhaps it might work!
Malanding,
I think were on the same wavelength here. I hope your posting reaches
our trade negotiators on Marina Parade and in Quadrangle.
It would be interesting to hear (or see) what others on the list have to
say.
Thanks and Peace.
Lat
Bass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article about
the history and also your introduction. My mom was very flattered
when I told her .
I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understanding
of African History. However I must say that I'm not sure
whether you have answered my question. You seem to do what
every other person of an African origin does; to put the blame on
the West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .
The person of an African origin can never ever persuade the
Westerner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; so
why vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other the
way we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSE
would never be able to interfere or come between us .
If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those brooms
back home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts to
break the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. You
know why, because they areso very strongly united and attached to
one another that no one can go between them.
If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westerner
would not have had any chance to engineer the killings of our
prophets etc.
Regards,
OMAR F. M'BAI
LONDON.
Hi,
This is more on a personal note so I apologise for sending it onto the
list. I wrote some time back trying to locate an old friend of mine by
the name James Sawyerr. I got a reply from someone (Sorry I can't
remember the name) who promised to get me his contact info.
I am still waiting so if possible, please let me know what is happening.
Thank you.
M'BAI OF wrote:
>=20
> Bass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article about
> the history and also your introduction. My mom was very flattered
> when I told her .
>=20
> I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understanding
> of African History. However I must say that I'm not sure
> whether you have answered my question. You seem to do what
> every other person of an African origin does; to put the blame on
> the West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .
>=20
> The person of an African origin can never ever persuade the
> Westerner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; so
> why vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other the
> way we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSE
> would never be able to interfere or come between us .
>=20
> If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those brooms
> back home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts to
> break the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. You
> know why, because they areso very strongly united and attached to
> one another that no one can go between them.
>=20
> If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westerner
> would not have had any chance to engineer the killings of our
> prophets etc.
>=20
> Regards,
> OMAR F. M'BAI
> LONDON.
Mr.Nbaye!
Thanks,but the article is not yet complete,so I will try to post the
second half tomorrow.But just to refute your claim that an African can
never be able to persuade a Westerner to do harm to another Westerner,I
want you to try to explain why the well known international terrorist
CARLOS was on the payroll of both Libya and Sudan for almost two
decades.And do you know how many Westerners have been killed by the
people working for Carlos? Also,try to explain why much of the
explosives and bombs used by the IRA to Kill the English in Ireland and
mainland Britain came from Libya!!
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 04-Feb-97 ***
Title: SENEGAL-CULTURE: Role in Slave Trade Questioned
By David Hecht
DAKAR, Feb 4 (IPS) - Many in this West African country have
reacted angrily to claims that the international slave trade did
not take place here to the extent that had been supposed.
The furore is over an article that appeared in late December in
the French newspaper le Monde, suggesting that Senegal's notorious
island of Goree, near Dakar, was not what it is said to have been --
one of Africa's major slave trading posts and the last stop for
the millions of Africans forcibly taken to the Americas.
''This is like those who deny the Jewish holocaust ever
existed,'' commented Mohammed Faye, a secondary school teacher in
Dakar. Many others say it is an attack on their cultural heritage.
The UN Cultural, Educational and Scientific Organisation
(UNESCO) lists Goree as a 'world historical site' and every year
thousands of tourists make pilgrimages there, many of them the
descendants of slaves from the United States.
Pope John Paul II came in 1992 and was the first pope to have
set foot in what are said to have been slave dungeons, in the
'Maison des Esclaves' or house of slaves. It is one of the many
elegant merchant's homes that line the cobblestone streets on the
tiny island, most of which are now homes of Senegal's elite.
While it is no larger than the other buildings, up to 40
million slaves passed through it, at least 5 million of them
having gone to the United States, according to its curator, Joseph
N'Diaye.
The highlight of a tour through the building is a small doorway
facing the sea where rowboats are said to have picked up the
slaves and taken them to nearby sailing ships for the mid-Atlantic
voyage. Above the doorway a curatorial sign reads 'Voyage with No
Return'.
The problem is, the story is a fiction, says the le Monde
article. Its author, Emmanuel de Roux, quotes the curator of the
nearby History Museum of Goree, Abdoulaye Camara, as well as Pere
de Beniost, a French historian and catholic priest at Dakar's
cathedral, as saying that the 'house of slaves,' is ''a myth''.
The so-called dungeons were mostly for the produce of the
merchant owner, and perhaps some rooms were used for ''domestic
slaves but certainly not slaves for trading'', according to the
article.
Roux further claims the building was only built in 1783, toward
the end of the slave trade. Some slaves were traded elsewhere on
the island, he says, but at most 500 a year.
Indeed, historians have expressed doubts about Goree's
importance in the slave trade since at least the 1950's, with some
claiming that over hundreds of years, no more than 10,000 slaves
were traded there. Philip Curtin, a professor of history at John
Hopkins University in the United States who has written numerous
books on the slave trade, says he has long believed Goree is a
''hoax''.
''A lot of people have been taken in by the Goree scam....
Meanwhile, the =22house of slaves=22 has become an emotional shrine to
the slave trade, rather than a serious museum,'' he said.
Yet, it is only with the article appearing in the French media
that many people in Senegal, a former French colony, have become
aware of the claim.
N'Diaye, however, continues to insist his history is accurate,
and characterises Roux as a ''revisionist'' with a hidden agenda.
Senegalese state television is supporting N'Diaye, recently re-
airing an old documentary in which he details Goree's role in the
slave trade. And most other Senegalese seem to support him also.
''Three out of four people here know that Goree is where most
of the slaves left from,'' explained a taxi driver. ''And the one
in four are just trying to deny their past because they are
ashamed.''
=0A
Yet those who question the history do not seem ashamed at all.
They say that the island is just too small to have coped with a
massive volume, and that Europeans families would not have been
comfortable living so close to the violence commonly meted out to
freshly captured Africans. They point instead to more factory-like
settings like Elima castle in Ghana with its vast dungeons and
convenient location.
Senegalese officials seem concerned that the findings will risk
millions of tourist dollars. One of Roux's sources, Abdoulaye
Camara, denies that he ever called the house of slaves a myth.
The Minister for the Environment, Abdoulaye Bathily, who is
also a history professor at Dakar university, is unequivocal:
''the house of slaves existed. From there, slaves were sent to the
Americas. I am positive about it,'' he says.
Professor Achille Mbembe, the recently appointed head of the
Council for the Development of Social Research in Africa
(CODESRIA), recognises that N'Diaye's assertion ''may not be a
matter of historical record''. But he points out that ''it isn't
possible to comprehend the significance =5Bof slavery=5D ... if one
considers it only a matter of numbers''.
''One can never truly know how many people suffered in this
deadly commerce, nor if one could, would it be useful in trying to
comprehend the magnitude of human exploitation,'' said Mbembe.
(END/IPS/DH/KB/97)
Origin: Harare/SENEGAL-CULTURE/
----
=5Bc=5D 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
<x-fontsize><param>9</param><x-fontname><param>Arial</param><x-color><param=
>red=3D0;green=3D0;blue=3D65280</param></x-fontsize><x-fontsize><param>10</=
param></x-fontname><x-fontname><param>Geneva</param></x-color>
</x-fontsize></x-fontname>
Dear Gambia Lers,
I have been following this discussion about the border closure, and some very
interesting points have been raised. However if The Gambia is to develop into
a consumption economy, rather than a re-export econmy a lot have to be done.
I personal have experince in the re-export market and i know that it created
a lot of jobs ( TRICKLE DOWN EFFECT) in the economy. So untill Gambia can
sustain such job losses created by the closure some agreement need to be
reach to immediately re-open the border.
Also as Famara commented we need to develop the other sectors of the economy
( agriculture and fisheries). But also the EDUCATIONAL SECTOR NEEDS HUGE
INVESTMENT, if that country is going to move forward. I know one thing, that
is to attract any investment in a country, your standard of education across
the board should be improved rather than stagnant.
So it is not only the border (outside effect) but also investment in human
resources ( inside effect).
LIVE FREE OR DIE.
momodou jagana.
discliamer
READ A BOOK. KEEP THE BRAIN ALIVE.
Hellow Everyone:My name is Musa Sowe.I must appologise for sending a late
introduction(I was added to this mailing list a couple of weeks ago). I was away for
a good part of the past two weeks and my mail was compressed and sent to a
temporary file due to the high volume of incoming e-mail messages.I was
able to retrieve part of the file and will spend the following days to go
through it.
I was in the advanced stages of setting up a Gambia net (List) to
be administered out of Atlanta when a friend of mine told me of the
existence of this one and offered to request for my addition to the list.
Thanks for having me.
>
------------------------------
Gambia-1,
Can you please add Musa Sohna to the list. His mailing address is
s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us
Yours
Lamin Touray.
Hei Saho,
You shouldn't be ashamed that only four people responded to your
posting. I don't think the purpose of this list is just for people to be
discussing only, it's also for learning purpose. Maybe the reason why
there waasn't much contrbutions on the topic was because they don't know
much about it.
I, personally, don't know much about the healthcare in the Gambia but
thanks to you and those who contributed to it, I was able to learn
something. And I want to look more into it. So don't feel that your
contribution was wasted was. :-)
Isatou
>
> It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel
> somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose
> of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while
> they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I
> believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not
> discourage people from joining.
>
> Peace.
>
> Lat
I agree with what you said above. It should not be made obligatory to
members to contribute. Members might have different reasons for not
contributing. Some members might not have enough time to sit down and
think of what to write and others might not have enough facts to add to
some contributions. The later is very important. Although it would be
nice if everyone could contribute but I think it would be better to have
contributions from people who know what they're really talking about
rather than from people contributing just because they have to. In this
way we'll all be able to learn from each other.
I've also seen some postings where people were being critized for their
english. This can also be very discouraging for people who havn't
contributed yet. They might feel that people will laugh at what they've
written. Lot of us don't have time to edit all that we've written( I
know I don't). And as someone mentioned earlier on this list, english
language is a second language to most of us here. And I don't know why
the critizisms because all that is written so far on this list(since I
joined) is very good and understood by most of us, i.e the english is
very good. Yes there might be typograghical(rectify me if I'm wrong. I
forgot the english name) errors but as the saying goes 'no one is
perfect.'
Isatou.
Hei Malanding
Thanks for you reply you wrote "Good piece Mr. Saho, but waht is your Plan?
Perhaps that will be a good starting point" As i mentioned on my earlier
Health Care article concerning the project to be done in the Gambia by the
fall or early next year with the mention experts. This will be a diagnose
station to detect early stages of chronic diseases. It will be
implementation of diseases specific programmes and actions, Community action
programmes for the prevention of Aids an other communicable disease, Health
promotion, education, hygiene and training, Public Health analysis, Policy,
Programmes coordination and development. This ofcourse will go parallel with
government programmes and the engagement of their competancy. This project
must produce real added valuesfor the Gambian community. The following
activities are regarded as producing such an added value: involving the
participation of several NGOs priority will be given to alrge scale
activities which are methodically relevant and are likely to make a real
contribution towards the attainment of the programmes objectives. A high
priority will be given to public bodies and NGOs offering sufficient
evidence of competence in the fields concerned. May be youa are wondering
why not now, why the fall or early nex year. As a board member of the
European Working Committee which is an advicing organ for the European
Unions programme Europe Against AIDS. The EWC is administratetively under
The European Project AIDS & MOBOLITY. I was honoured to arranged the 5th.
European Conference in Norway whereby the European Union pay for 70 % and
the host nation 30 % through their mintry of health. Norway is an associate
member of the European Union through their EEA membership.
The good starting point is set up forums or networks and contact relevant
institutions by starting from your head of departments or faculties
addressing the needs of assistance for health project donations. My last
visit to the Medical Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital a blood sur test
for diabetics was D.25 per test. Why not start the forum /network making
contributions to buy, ask for donations or institutions for Glucometers,
Insulin lente 100 IU/ml, Stilets (lancets), BM test1-44, Haemoglukotest
20-800R or whatever and send it to THE GAMBIA DIABETESE ASSOCIATON C/O THE
MEDICAL UNIT ROYAL VIVTORIA HOSPITAL BANJUL THE GAMBIA, WEST AFRICA or to
them through the ministry of health. As i did mentioned in my first Health
Care article, iwrote if WE start contributing a little bit one day we will
get a big bit. In the ashamed article i stated examples of what citizen of
other nations are doing. WHAT WE DO TODAY WILL INSPIRE OTHERS TO ACT IN
FUTURE TIME.
With kind regards
OMAR S. saho, consultant
ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
DEPT. FOR STD & HIV, OLAFIA-CLINIC
POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.
N-0133 OSLO NORWAY
Mr. Mbai OF,
I just want to add my salt onto your Pia-Politics in Africa. Your
cousin or brother may have his doubts but it has always been the
Westerner(s)...who imposed himself and his ways on us...(Himself
because it has always been male). Africans thereby have become what
they are not by choice but because the choice was made for them.
------------------------------
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 07-Feb-97 ***
Title: HEALTH: Shortage of Vaccine for Fighting Meningitis in Africa
By Gustavo Capdevila
GENEVA, Feb 7 (IPS) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) decided
Friday to put up the funds for the application of urgent measures
against expected new outbreaks of meningitis in sub-Saharan
Africa, while the market is suffering a shortage of vaccine.
Huching Li, the assistant general director of WHO, announced
the disbursement of one million dollars in anticipation of donor
contributions, to ensure the purchase and distribution of vaccine
autodestruct injection material and antibiotics by affected
African nations.
A new wave of severe outbreaks of the disease is expected this
year in sub-Saharan Africa. The WHO warned this week that the
first signs of the epidemic have already appeared.
More than 152,000 cases of meningitis were recorded in the
region during the widespread outbreak of 1996, more than 16,000 of
which were fatal - a 10.6 percent mortality rate. Around 16,000 of
the survivors suffered permanent physical or mental damage.
Although the WHO reported late last year that the epidemic had
begun to ease in June, the behavior of meningitis has been
irregular over the past two decades, with a reduction of intervals
between outbreaks that tend to last two to three years.
To confront the epidemic, the WHO created an international
coordinating group comprised of other U.N. agencies, non-
governmental organisations and technical institutions involved in
development cooperation.
The group estimates that 6.3 million dollars will be needed to
fight the epidemic. Ambassadors from donor countries and the
affected African nations met this week in Geneva to discuss what
kind of assistance would be needed.
The coordinating group will be in charge of monitoring
threatened outbreaks, evaluating needs for vaccine autodestruct
injection material and antibiotics, and supervising the purchase,
storage and distribution of the material.
At a meeting with the laboratories that produce the vaccine,
the coordinating group obtained a promise that the 14 million
doses required to control the epidemic in 1997 would be reserved
for the WHO.
The fight against the epidemic essentially depends on the
availability and rapid employment of the vaccine. An unprecedented
demand in 1996 emptied the storehouses of the only two
pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccine.
Stocks will fall short in 1997 due to the impossibility of
producing sufficient quantities of the vaccine in such a short
time-frame. Thus the WHO urged that available vaccines go to the
most needy areas.
The first allocation will go to Togo, where the meningitis
outbreak took on epidemic proportions in late January. A total of
150,000 doses of vaccine autodestruct injection material and
antibiotics were removed from the stocks managed by the group to
be sent to the government in Lome.
The group's campaign is also designed to help the affected
countries strengthen their epidemiological control and laboratory
services and improve treatment, public health communication and
social mobilisation against the disease.
The governments of 16 African countries committed themselves
last October in Ouagadougou to the preparation of national action
plans for training health agents and laboratory technicians.
National authorities evaluated needs for vaccines and medicine in
accordance with epidemiological patterns and available stocks.
Besides the WHO, the coordinating group is made up of the U.N.
children's fund (UNICEF), Medecins sans Frontieres, Association
pour la Medecine Preventive, the Red Cross, the Who Collaborating
Center for Control of Epidemic Meningitis at the Centers for
Disease Control in Atlanta, and the WHO Collaborating Center for
Epidemiological Surveillance at the Epicentre in Paris.
(END/IPS/trd-sp/pc/ag/sw/97)
Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/
----
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
Title: AFRICA-FINANCE: African Women Fear Microcredit Talks Excluded
Them
by Farhan Haq
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 7 (IPS) - The recently ended Microcredit
Summit in Washington sparked excitement among many microcredit and
non-governmental groups in the developing world -- but also
prompted worries among African women that they were being left
out.
''Most of the African delegates (at the summit) noticed the
same thing,'' said Felicia Quartey-Acquaye of the Ghana-based
group World Women's Banking. ''We observed that Africa had not
been focused on at all, and we were sad...Africa has no time to
wait any longer.''
At a U.N. discussion held Thursday to follow up on the Feb 2-4
summit, representatives from several African non-governmental
organisations (NGOs) urged that the continent not be ignored in
plans to expand microfinance.
Soukeyna Ba Ndieye of Senegal's Femme Developpement Entreprise
en Afrique agreed that NGOs had been ''shut out'' from the Summit,
which focused more on microfinancing innovations in Latin America
and Asia. The United Nations, she said, should provide a forum to
ensure that Africa has a role in the microcredit debate.
But Ambassador Fassassi Adam Yacoubou of Benin countered that
''if a lot is being said about Latin America and Asia, it's
because a lot is being done there.'' Africans should develop more
institutions to support microfinance work before they can
participate more fully in that expanding field, he said.
Delegates at the 'Africa Advocacy Forum', co-sponsored by
Germany's Friedrich Ebert Stiftung foundation, added that Africa's
poorest population -- rural women -- should be a special focus to
receive improved access to credit.
Expanding microcredit to rural women, they said, would both
lessen poverty and improve food self-sufficiency in a continent
which is projected to be home to 300 million chronically
undernourished people by 2010.
''We have been told many times over that the majority of food
producers in rural Africa are women and that the poorest of the
poor are rural women,'' said Chief Bisi Ogunleye, executive
director of the Country Women's Association of Nigeria (COWAN).
Yet rural African women, she added, are uniquely experienced
with traditional ''responsive banking'' techniques which can best
make use of the small-scale loans of such microcredit institutions
as Bangladesh's Grameen Bank.
''Experience has shown that women in rural Africa are credit-
worthy,'' Quartey-Acquaye said. She noted that African banks have
recouped more than 95 percent of all loans made to rural women, a
recovery rate she said larger banks would envy.
African women are also one of the main props of the informal
sector economy, from making small crafts to street vending.
Several U.N. studies estimate that the informal sector will
contrib~ute 60 to 70 percent of employment, and about 20 percent
of the gross domestic product, in Africa.
''It is commonly acknowledged that the informal sector of small
entrepreneurs and enterprises constitutes the most dynamic and
effective sector of African societies,'' said U.N. Under-Secretary-
General Jin Yongjian.
He noted that Grameen Bank -- the model for microfinance
projects in more than 40 nations already -- gives more than 94
percent of its loans to women. African NGOs hope their continent's
women can also receive a similarly high percentage of loans going
to the poorest sectors to help women start up small informal-
sector businesses.
Many groups which combine traditional African lending practises
with microcredit innovations have already shown impressive growth.
COWAN, for example, in its new report on its credit experiences,
titled, 'Poverty Anti-Clockwise', says it has grown from 225
members in 1982 to 120,000 members by the end of last year.
COWAN's growth stems partly from its adherence to African
village traditions, such as the inclusion of village elders and
religious leaders in the selection of small community-based groups
which go on to pool their resources to improve their credit
access.
Some of its methods of ensuring loan repayment are quite
culturally specific, as the report makes clear.
''In Ibo community, the group would go to the front of the
(loan defaulter's) house, call the defaulter out and...bend down
to take the soil and hold it in their hands and look straight
(ahead)...without a word. This is a curse that the soil would
immediately swallow the defaulter,'' according to the report.
Traditional women's banking groups should be encouraged,
Quartey-Acquaye said, noting her own mother instructed her in
those practises long before the current debate on microcredit. But
more needs to be done, she said, including halting practises, such
as some structural adjustment policies, which can harm women's
livelihoods.
''(Women's) empowerment must go beyond improved access to
financial resources to include legal rights to control of those
resources by means of property ownership and inheritance rights,''
Jin added.
But a major part of the challenge, argued Bella Abzug, a co-
chair of the Council of Advocates for the Microcredit Summit, will
be in obtaining financial support from the industrialised world to
fund such activities in the South. Why is it, she asked, that the
United States can put men on the moon, but not put women on their
feet? (END/IPS/FAH/YJC/97)
Origin: Washington/AFRICA-FINANCE/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Microcredit Summit Ends Amid Fears of
Donor Hijack
by Abid Aslam
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (IPS) - The music with which the organisers of
the Microcredit Summit here bade farewell to participants Tuesday
was meant to inspire them to ''build a bridge of equality and
opportunity across all continents,'' in the words of Bangladeshi
prime minister and Summit co-chair Hasena Wajed.
The mood was heady. Summit participants are leaving Washington
armed with a declaration heralding a ''decade-long strategy to
accomplish a pivotal next step in the unleashing of human
potential''; and a plan of action calling for some 21.6 billion
dollars in grants and loans for the world's 100 million poorest
families; and promises of help from politicians and aid agencies.
But they also left the Feb. 2-4 Summit with unanswered
questions, chiefly: Will the donors hijack their movement?
Lawmakers from the United States, Germany, and Japan proclaimed
the need to increase aid spending on microcredit, which the Summit
declaration defines as ''small loans to poor people for self-
employment projects that generate income''. But will they succeed
in securing the necessary money? And on what terms will they make
that money available?
The heads of international agencies spoke of the need to
redirect their programmes ''from charity to empowerment,'' as
Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) president Enrique Iglesias
put it. The IDB, he says, is committing some 500 million dollars
over the next five years to ''the little bancitos''.
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator James
Gustave Speth launched 'MicroStart', which will provide 41 million
dollars in capital grants and technical support to microfinance
organisations, initially in some 25 countries.
But can microcredit reasonably be expected to do what Muhammad
Yunus, founder of Bangladesh's Grameen Bank, says it will: ''send
poverty to where it belongs, the museums''?
Microcredit providers -- or ''practitioners'' -- say the
Summit's main weakness is that it does not provide them with the
''institutional arrangements'' to manage what happens from now on.
As a consequence, their small grassroots organisations will be
left to negotiate individually with large donors whose financial
clout likely will determine the future course of their movement.
''There is no doubt the balance of political power favours the
donors,'' says Thomas Joseph of India, director of the British
charity Action Aid's Ethiopia office.
Many donors will invest only in programmes that fit their
political purposes and visions of microcredit, some practitioners
fear -- regardless of local needs and realities.
This may be a particular problem as donors seek to rapidly
expand microcredit as an attractive alternative to traditional aid
programmes savaged by the budget axe. The notion that the poor
should be self-reliant is gaining popularity as quickly as foreign
aid and domestic welfare budgets are being cut in donor countries,
summit participants note.
''It's up to practitioners to resist the pressure to grow
unrealistically, and I hope they'll make choices not led by the
money but by their own capacity,'' Joseph told IPS. ''But the fact
of the matter is that the Summit leaves us with no institutions or
mechanisms to address this issue, although it is mentioned in the
Plan of Action.''
Joseph, who has run microcredit programmes in Ethiopia for some
four years, welcomes the concern donors are expressing for the
poor, but sees the provision of small loans as having been
''oversold''.
The Summit plan of action acknowledges that microentrepreneurs --
who sell matches, combs, and candy at roadside kiosks, for example --
need training programmes and business-development services as much
as credit. But because it highlights their need for credit, he
says, ''the onus has shifted almost completely to the shoulders of
the poor.''
Credit could hurt rather than help. ''A loan constitutes a
burden for the poor borrower, and we must be sure that the
conditions are suitable for its productive use so that it
empowers, rather than impoverishes, the borrower,'' says Fawzi Al-
Sultan, president of the International Fund for Agricultural
Development (IFAD).
Practitioners and aid officials alike voice concern that some
donors will jump on the microcredit bandwagon to the detriment of
broader development programmes.
Microcredit ''is not enough by itself to ensure sustainable
development for the rural poor,'' Al-Sultan says. ''The poor
equally need access to better technologies, to health and
education services, to fair markets and adequate infrastructure.''
Although IFAD is committing up to 30 percent of its own loan
portfolio -- or about 125 million dollars a year -- to promoting
financial services for the poor, he says, ''credit needs to be
combined with complementary measures to make real inroads in
poverty reduction.''
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni's opinion is somewhat more
categorical: Credit can wait.
In a speech that some Summit staffers sought to play down as
''impromptu'' because its only reference to microcredit in 12
minutes was a critical one, Museveni attributed continued poverty
in his country to: small-scale agricultural production dominated
by commodities, such as green coffee, which fetch low prices on
the international market; land fragmentation; the lack of roads,
domestic market infrastructure, and domestic processing capacity;
and the lack of vocational education in the towns.
Museveni drew his loudest applause when he blasted
protectionism among the industrial powers as unfair on consumers
there and producers in the developing world, asking: ''Where shall
we sell what we produce?''
''Only when you have taken care of all this can you start
talking about credit,'' Museveni said in conclusion. His audience,
there for what Grameen's Yunus had termed a ''grand celebration'',
hesitated in applauding. (END/IPS/AA/YJC/97)
Origin: Washington/FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT/
----
Dear All,
I have been looking into an organisation that runs short term (approx two
months, June-August) projects in Africa. Their name is Crossroads Africa,
Inc and I am particulalry interested in working on a computer literacy
course that they are implementing this year in The Gambia.
Has anyone on this list got any information that they could share with me.
If so please contact me directly at
gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu
Thanks
Greg Fegan
FUNNY ENGLISH NOTICES AROUND THE WORLD!
Here are some signs and notices written in English that were
discovered throughout the world. You have to give the writers
an 'E' for Effort. We hope you enjoy them.
In a Tokyo Hotel:
Is forbidden to steal hotel towels please. If you are not a
person to do such thing is please not to read notis.
In a Bucharest hotel lobby:
The lift is being fixed for the next day. During that time we
regret that you will be unbearable.
In a Leipzig elevator:
Do not enter the lift backwards, and only when lit up.
In a Belgrade hotel elevator:
To move the cabin, push button for wishing floor. If the cabin
should enter more persons, each one should press a number of
wishing floor. Driving is then going alphabetically by national
order.
In a Paris hotel elevator:
Please leave your values at the front desk.
In a hotel in Athens:
Visitors are expected to complain at the office between the
hours of 9 and 11 A.M. daily.
In a Yugoslavian hotel:
The flattening of underwear with pleasure is the job of the
chambermaid.
In a Japanese hotel:
You are invited to take advantage of the chambermaid.
In the lobby of a Moscow hotel across from a Russian Orthodox monastery:
You are welcome to visit the cemetery where famous Russian
and Soviet composers, artists, and writers are buried daily
except Thursday.
In an Austrian hotel catering to skiers:
Not to perambulate the corridors in the hours of repose in the
boots of ascension.
On the menu of a Swiss restaurant:
Our wines leave you nothing to hope for.
On the menu of a Polish hotel:
Salad a firm's own make; limpid red beet soup with cheesy
dumplings in the form of a finger; roasted duck let loose; beef
rashers beaten up in the country people's fashion.
Outside a Hong Kong tailor shop:
Ladies may have a fit upstairs.
In a Bangkok dry cleaner's:
Drop your trousers here for best results.
Outside a Paris dress shop:
Dresses for street walking.
In a Rhodes tailor shop:
Order your summers suit. Because is big rush we will execute
customers in strict rotation.
A sign posted in Germany's Black forest:
It is strictly forbidden on our black forest camping site that
people of different sex, for instance, men and women, live
together in one tent unless they are married with each other
for that purpose.
In a Zurich hotel:
Because of the impropriety of entertaining guests of the
opposite sex in the bedroom, it is suggested that the lobby be
used for this purpose.
In an advertisement by a Hong Kong dentist:
Teeth extracted by the latest Methodists.
In a Rome laundry:
Ladies, leave your clothes here and spend the afternoon having
a good time.
In a Czechoslovakian tourist agency:
Take one of our horse-driven city tours - we guarantee no
miscarriages.
Advertisement for donkey rides in Thailand:
Would you like to ride on your own ass?
In a Swiss mountain inn:
Special today -- no ice cream.
In a Bangkok temple:
It is forbidden to enter a woman even a foreigner if dressed as
a man.
In a Tokyo bar:
Special cocktails for the ladies with nuts.
In a Copenhagen airline ticket office:
We take your bags and send them in all directions.
On the door of a Moscow hotel room:
If this is your first visit to the USSR, you are welcome to it.
In a Norwegian cocktail lounge:
Ladies are requested not to have children in the bar.
In a Budapest zoo:
Please do not feed the animals. If you have any suitable food,
give it to the guard on duty.
In the office of a Roman doctor:
Specialist in women and other diseases.
In an Acapulco hotel:
The manager has personally passed all the water served here.
In a Tokyo shop:
Our nylons cost more than common, but you'll find they are
best in the long run.
From a Japanese information booklet about using a hotel air conditioner:
Cooles and Heates: If you want just condition of warm in your
room, please control yourself.
From a brochure of a car rental firm in Tokyo:
When passenger of foot heave in sight, tootle the horn.
Trumpet him melodiously at first, but if he still obstacles your
passage then tootle him with vigor.
Two signs from a Majorcan shop entrance:
- English well talking.
- Here speeching American.
*****
Mr. Mbai and Ms. Njie,
Thanks a lot for the humor...as we dey talk for Nigeria, I go retaliate
o!! Na so I come begin surf de net and I come see the following for de
Humornet achieves...I hope y'all go like it well well!
Cheers (From Down-Under),
Madiba.
> Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing
> corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big
> multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural
> differences. For example...
>
> Scandinavian vacuum manufacturer Electrolux used the following in an
> American ad campaign: "Nothing sucks like an Electrolux."
>
> The name Coca-Cola in China was first rendered as Ke-kou-ke-la.
> Unfortunately, the Coke company did not discover until after thousands
> of signs had been printed that the phrase means "bite the wax tadpole"
> or "female horse stuffed with wax" depending on the dialect. Coke
> then researched 40,000 Chinese characters and found a close phonetic
> equivalent, "ko-kou-ko-le," which can be loosely translated as
> "happiness in the mouth."
>
> In Taiwan, the translation of the Pepsi slogan "Come alive with the
> Pepsi Generation" came out as "Pepsi will bring your ancestors back
> from the dead."
>
> Also in Chinese, the Kentucky Fried Chicken slogan "finger-lickin'
> good" came out as "eat your fingers off."
>
> The American slogan for Salem cigarettes, "Salem - Feeling Free," got
> translated in the Japanese market into "When smoking Salem, you feel
> so refreshed that your mind seems to be free and empty."
>
> When General Motors introduced the Chevy Nova in South America, it was
> apparently unaware that "no va" means "it won't go." After the company
> figured out why it wasn't selling any cars, it renamed the car in its
> Spanish markets to the Caribe.
>
> Ford had a similar problem in Brazil when the Pinto flopped. The
> company found out that Pinto was Brazilian slang for "tiny male
> genitals". Ford pried all the nameplates off and substituted Corcel,
> which means horse.
>
> When Parker Pen marketed a ballpoint pen in Mexico, its ads were
> supposed to say "It won't leak in your pocket and embarrass you."
> However, the company's mistakenly thought the spanish word "embarazar"
> meant embarrass. Instead the ads said that "It wont leak in your
> pocket and make you pregnant."
>
> An American T-shirt maker in Miami printed shirts for the spanish
> market which promoted the Pope's visit. Instead of the desired "I Saw
> the Pope" in Spanish, the shirts proclaimed "I Saw the Potato."
>
> Chicken-man Frank Perdue's slogan, "It takes a tough man to make a
> tender chicken," got terribly mangled in another Spanish translation.
> A photo of Perdue with one of his birds appeared on billboards all
> over Mexico with a caption that explained "It takes a hard man to make
> a chicken aroused."
>
> Hunt-Wesson introduced its Big John products in French Canada as Gros
> Jos before finding out that the phrase, in slang, means "big breasts."
> In this case, however, the name problem did not have a noticeable
> effect on sales.
>
> Colgate introduced a toothpaste in France called Cue, the name of a
> notorious porno mag.
>
> In Italy, a campaign for Schweppes Tonic Water translated the name
> into Schweppes Toilet Water.
>
> Japan's second-largest tourist agency was mystified when it entered
> English-speaking markets and began receiving requests for unusual sex
> tours. Upon finding out why, the owners of Kinki Nippon Tourist
> Company changed its name.
>
>
> Submitted by: Bruce Guthrie @ nmaa.org
Mr Saho the point you've made on the health care is surely the concern of
most Gambians, and indeed a good thing. Only four people responding to your
mail should not be considered as the only ones for our motherland. It is
good to know, and voice it out but not everyone can respond. It is sad to
want to read your mail and find out that the limited time you have can't
serve you because of much to read. So if some of us can read and not
respond it's because four is enough for a good respond. Just wanting to
write should not make us all to do so. Once again thanks for the concern
you have for our beloved motherland. There is no place like home.
PEACE
Jacob K
Message-ID: <199702122049.PAA09337@maple.ffr.mtu.edu>
Thanks Omar,
I am glad you treated my questions though provocating very well. As someone mentioned earlier on, we need experts like you for guidance when the subject is a difficult one. The areas you listed are certainly important but perhaps a little too broad to start with(my opinion) given Gambia's organizational records. Reading through some of the questions that come to mind are:- Would individuals be effective collecting donations? Do we have an umbrella organization to which question and resources can be directed? I will suggest that you invited interested list members to put heads together to outline a plan on how some of the specific issues can be dealth with. Without such clear plans very little can be done to motivate others.
I would say that an organization is needed to help gather some of the resources you mentioned with for donating to the Gambia health system. This organization should be non-governmental and preferably a charitable one. Whether based in the Gambia or outside it can have officers and offices in Europe and North America. We must not forget that most people do not know where the Gambia is or the state of its people. Developing a homepage dedicated to public health is one way to over come that.
If such an organization exists eg. the project you mentioned then it can be strengthened.
Thanks for now.
Malanding Jaiteh
Malanding
This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand
this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC191C.13C15FB0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
One of you wrote:
"Our pessimist and still passive nature indicates the long way we have
to go to realise our potentials. More frustrating is the fact that the
majority of our intelectuals who are supposed to know better fall even
more into this "trap" by, as I put it earlier on, dancing to the tone of
West even though we hear the contradictions their musical instruments
play.=20
from all those syndroms we are suffering from, dependency, pessimism,
passivity, lack of selfconfidence....etc. Here is a typical Gambian
Inferiority-complex-syndrom, when one is unreliable to someone the
unreliable person is characterized as "YOW DOR TOUBAB" (you are not a
whiteman). Literary meaning, the white man is more reliable than the
black man"
Please, I don=B4t think it=B4s necessary, but all of you know, it=B4s =
not
true. Please show up confidence. The future is in your hands. The
potential is there in Africa and in yourself the humans living or
comming from there. And we are some, who will do our best to help if
needed. But I=B4m not sure if it is so. As Per wrote about fisheries the
other day, the traditional fishermen in the country know so much
allready. And I think it=B4s the same with you. Allow me to deal your
frustration with you. Positively meant. Not to make my comment too long
here, I enclose a longer comment on this, specially inspired of a danish
l-hour-film : "Africa - the continent which overslept", which I saw last
week. I do hope it=B4s possible for you, who have the time, are =
interested
to open it. (I write in word.perfect) Asbj=F8rn Nordam
=20
A friend of mine sent me this. Thought I'd share it with y'all.
********************************************
* Fatou N'Jie *
* Decision Sciences Department *
* Georgia State University *
* *
* Email: fanjie@gsu.edu *
* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *
********************************************
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 11:05:44 -0500 (EST)
From: Tony Rivenbark <rrivenba@gmu.edu>
To: Forward List -- Adam Rasmussen <adam@naeh.org>,
Clay Hamric <clay.hamric@mci.com>, Chris Doggett <cldoggett@aol.com>,
Greg Gutierrez <greg237@aol.com>, Mike Love <hlove10587@aol.com>,
Matt Neimeyer <hw728@cleveland.freenet.edu>,
Michael Carr <mcarr@erols.com>, mmcgrat1@gmu.edu,
Ausbrooks Mark <ozzie@erols.com>, Richard Rivenbark <randin@adicon.net>,
Carlos Hester <reddog189@aol.com>, rrivenba@gmu.edu,
Tiffany Ayiku <tqayiku@jewel.morgan.edu>,
Yaro Mayewsky <ymayewsk@vt.edu>
Subject: HUM: Foreign Translations
Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing
corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big
multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural
differences. For example...
Scandinavian vacuum manufacturer Electrolux used the following in an
American ad campaign: "Nothing sucks like an Electrolux."
The name Coca-Cola in China was first rendered as Ke-kou-ke-la.
Unfortunately, the Coke company did not discover until after thousands
of signs had been printed that the phrase means "bite the wax tadpole"
or "female horse stuffed with wax" depending on the dialect. Coke
then researched 40,000 Chinese characters and found a close phonetic
equivalent, "ko-kou-ko-le," which can be loosely translated as
"happiness in the mouth."
In Taiwan, the translation of the Pepsi slogan "Come alive with the
Pepsi Generation" came out as "Pepsi will bring your ancestors back
from the dead."
Also in Chinese, the Kentucky Fried Chicken slogan "finger-lickin'
good" came out as "eat your fingers off."
The American slogan for Salem cigarettes, "Salem - Feeling Free," got
translated in the Japanese market into "When smoking Salem, you feel
so refreshed that your mind seems to be free and empty."
When General Motors introduced the Chevy Nova in South America, it was
apparently unaware that "no va" means "it won't go." After the company
figured out why it wasn't selling any cars, it renamed the car in its
Spanish markets to the Caribe.
Ford had a similar problem in Brazil when the Pinto flopped. The
company found out that Pinto was Brazilian slang for "tiny male
genitals". Ford pried all the nameplates off and substituted Corcel,
which means horse.
When Parker Pen marketed a ballpoint pen in Mexico, its ads were
supposed to say "It won't leak in your pocket and embarrass you."
However, the company's mistakenly thought the spanish word "embarazar"
meant embarrass. Instead the ads said that "It wont leak in your
pocket and make you pregnant."
An American T-shirt maker in Miami printed shirts for the spanish
market which promoted the Pope's visit. Instead of the desired "I Saw
the Pope" in Spanish, the shirts proclaimed "I Saw the Potato."
Chicken-man Frank Perdue's slogan, "It takes a tough man to make a
tender chicken," got terribly mangled in another Spanish translation.
A photo of Perdue with one of his birds appeared on billboards all
over Mexico with a caption that explained "It takes a hard man to make
a chicken aroused."
Hunt-Wesson introduced its Big John products in French Canada as Gros
Jos before finding out that the phrase, in slang, means "big breasts."
In this case, however, the name problem did not have a noticeable
effect on sales.
Colgate introduced a toothpaste in France called Cue, the name of a
notorious porno mag.
In Italy, a campaign for Schweppes Tonic Water translated the name
into Schweppes Toilet Water.
Japan's second-largest tourist agency was mystified when it entered
English-speaking markets and began receiving requests for unusual sex
tours. Upon finding out why, the owners of Kinki Nippon Tourist
Company changed its name.
Gambia-l,
Musa Sohna has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Musa,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
At 15:49 12.02.97 -0500, Malanding wrote:
<Thanks Omar,
I am glad you treated my questions though provocating very well.............
Reading through some of the questions that come to mind are:- Would
individuals be effective collecting donations? Do we have an umbrella
organization to which question and resources can be directed? I will suggest
that you invited interested list members to put heads together to outline a
plan on how some of the specific issues can be dealth with. Without such
clear plans very little can be done to motivate others.
I would say that an organization is needed to help gather some of the
resources you mentioned with for donating to the Gambia health system. This
organization should be non-governmental and preferably a charitable one.
Whether based in the Gambia or outside it can have officers and offices in
Europe and North America............>
Thank you too MALANDING! All this said, may I ask, have discussions on
Gambia-l triggered any practical actions directed to Gambia? I have no idea
being one of the new members. I don't even have a clue when Gambia-l was
established. Don't get me wrong, am not questioning the dedication of
Gambia-l because just setting up this forum is a major break through. What I
am suggesting is a mere assessment or evaluation of our practical
achievements since the establishment of Gambia-L. In saying practical, I
precisely mean doing some things as OMAR SAHO suggested or trying to answer
MALANDING's questions. If we in a way make follow-ups in most of the
suggestions made, maybe something "practical" could be achieved.
Organization wise, since we don't have an umbrella Organization which could
execute such actions for us, we could rely on some form of cooperation with
the various Gambian organizations worldwide (to name a few I know of, in
Norway: Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger; and London, etc.). I am sure some members
of Gambia-l are also members of different Gambian organizations. For
Instance from Bergen, FAMARA, ALHAJI JOBERTEH and myself (Gambia-l members)
are very active members of our Organization. Famara being the current
Financial Secretary and me, the Social Secretary. I know we can influence
some action (say suggested by Gambia-l) we may bring forward to our general
body. In fact we have been giving practical help to Gambia the past years.
Just to site one example, is awarding two scholarships to ex-students (boy
and girl) of Gambia High School. The scholarships covered school fees and
book bills for the two needy for the whole 5-year period of their High
School education. So I believe that If we for instance take up a concrete
suggestion brought up by Gambia-l, say raising up a fund for a specific
course to our Organization there will be a positive response. I would also
like to believe that those of you who are members of other organizations
could do the same with your individual organizations. The funds collected
would then be transferred to any account, Organization, institution,
Gambia-l agreed upon. Maybe we could even transform Gambia-l to that
umbrella Organization we are lacking given the advantages of the networking
we are in the ability of providing. COULD ANYONE GIVE A COMMENT/CRITIQUE ON
THIS??
KEEP UP THE GOOD FAITH
SI JAMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!......IN PEACE!!
::)))Abdou Oujimai
At 17:11 12.02.97 -0500, FATOU NJIE wrote:
>
>A friend of mine sent me this. Thought I'd share it with y'all.
>
>Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing
>corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big
>multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural
>differences. For example...
Thanks for the laughs. Well here comes one:
A PARACETAMOL ad in an Arabic speaking country translated from the original
english version to Arabic. The ad is in the form of cartoon sketches. It
goes like this: (In English , reading obviously from the left) YOU HAVE A
HEADACHE?,
TAKE A PARACETAMOL, THE HEADACHE IS GONE..... The positions of the cartoon
sketches were not changed to suit the Arabic reader thus the ad goes like
this for the Arabic reader (reading from the right).... THE HEADACHE IS
GONE, TAKE A PARACETAMOL, YOU HAVE A HEADACHE?
I hope much could be made outta this? *****LOL*****
::)))Abdou Oujimai
Momodou Njie has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be
looking forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
Dear List members,
I received mail from a former research
colleague of mine called Nancy Sheehan who is currently working on
her doctoral dissertation at the Univ. of Wisconsin in Madison.
Nancy and I worked on a joint research project for the Law Reform
Commission of The Gambia and the Land Tenure Center of the Univ. Of
Wisconsin on "Customary Land Tenure and Dispute Resolution in The
Gambia".
The point of her mail was because she was contacted by CRS The Gambia
to write a paper for an argument against the decision of the
USAID/Bureau for humanitarian response to cancel Title II development
assistance to the CRS -The Gambia Country program as of end January
1997.The USAID/BHR decision was based on on their assessment that "
the current operating environment is not conducive to development"
citing three reasons: the 1994 coup, the "un-free/un-fair elections",
and reports of human rights violations. The Gambia program receives
approximately 3000 metric tons of
Title II food which it then monotizes to fund two development
projects: a nutrition program designed to improve the health of women
and children and an agricultural diversification project aimed at
assisting village organisations interested in growing and processing
sesame.
To build her argument for continuing food assistance to the Gambia,
Nancy is reviewing academic research and canvassing various
development agencies, academic scholars, and other professionals with
experience on the Gambia. She hopes to argue together with CRS The
Gambia and CRS HQ, that the agricultural and health needs of the
majority of Gambian citizens merits, and is the justification
for,continuing development assistance. She hopes to show that the
operating environment is adequate for the operation of the CRS
program by pointing out (1) that customary/local institutions
continue to provide an effective medium throgh which such assistance
can reach the intended beneficiaries- the rural poor; (2) that
CRS-TG's partners, two Gambian NGOs (The Gambia Food and Nutrition
and various Sesame Growers Associations) are still viable and able to
carry out project activities.
Nancy will therefore be grateful for any information/ sources of
information from members of this list to facilitate her arguments.
It is my view that any assistance to her will be a worthwhile
contribution to The Gambia's development efforts and a direct
contribution to alleviating at least in part the hardship that some of our
rural community are now facing.
Thanks for the time taken to read this rather lengthy piece.
By the way before I forget, Nancy can be contacted directly when you
send your response at the following
address:
nsheehan@students.wisc.edu
alaji
Gambia-l,
I received the following message:
If anyone receives an e-mail entitled "Penpal Greetings" delete it
immediately WITHOUT reading it. This message appears to be a friendly
letter asking if you are interested in a penpal, but by the time
you finish reading the message, a dangerous "trojan horse" virus will
already have infected the boot sector of your hard drive, destroying
all the data present. It is a self-replicating virus, and once the
message is read it will AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone whose
e-mail is present in your mailbox! This virus will destroy your hard
drive and holds the potential to destroy the hard drive of anyone whose
e-mail is in your inbox and whose mail is in their inbox, and so on and
so on. Obviously this virus has the potential to do a great deal
of damage to computer networks worldwide. Please delete the message
entitled "Penpal Greetings' as soon as you see it! Pass this message
along to computer user friends and relatives.
------------------------------
On Thu, 13 Feb 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:
> Gambia-l,
>
> I received the following message:
>
>
> If anyone receives an e-mail entitled "Penpal Greetings" delete it
> immediately WITHOUT reading it. This message appears to be a friendly
> letter asking if you are interested in a penpal, but by the time
> you finish reading the message, a dangerous "trojan horse" virus will
> already have infected the boot sector of your hard drive, destroying
> all the data present. It is a self-replicating virus, and once the
> message is read it will AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone whose
> e-mail is present in your mailbox! This virus will destroy your hard
> drive and holds the potential to destroy the hard drive of anyone whose
> e-mail is in your inbox and whose mail is in their inbox, and so on and
> so on. Obviously this virus has the potential to do a great deal
> of damage to computer networks worldwide. Please delete the message
> entitled "Penpal Greetings' as soon as you see it! Pass this message
> along to computer user friends and relatives.
This e-mail virus message has been circulating around the internet for
quite a while. Apparently it's a hoax intended to cause panic to whoever
recieves the message. I've read from some plausible sources that an
e-mail virus like this cannot exist.
Yvan
A while ago someone on this list posted the URL for a website that contains
information about Mandinka and Wolof. Unfortunately I lost that message
and would appreciate someone sending that URL to this list again. I'm
interested in examining these two languages. My Gambian friend (Alieu) has
taught me some Mandinka but he's too busy these days to keep up with it.
Thank you,
Yvan
>From devries@warlock.eece.unm.edu Thu Feb 13 08:47:20 1997
Abdou,
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, a national American
Indian Community College in Albuquerque New Mexico, needs instructors for
teaching the following courses for Electronics Technology Students:
1 - Basic Electronics (DC)and Lab., 2hrs/day for 5 dauys/week.
2 - Basic Electronics ( AC) and Lab., 2hrs/day for 5days/week
3 - Statistical Control, 4 hrs/week.
The pay is good and at a much higher rate than other state community colleges.
The position is for March, April, and May. There is a possibility of
renewal for summer and Fall trimesters. The minimum qualification is a
BS degree in EE. Please contact Mr. Al Greene the Chair person of the
Occupational Department at:
505-897-5359 or
505 897-5360
Nader Vadiee should be able to answer some questions: manimar@MM.eece.unm.edu
Abdou,
LANL will be here on February 25, 1997. They are looking for Juniors,
Seniors and Grad students for summer jobs. Also Post-Doc candidates and
permanent employees (MS and Ph.D. graduates).
There is a great opportunity for graduating Seniors and current
Grad students to continue their studies while working at the
lab full time by taking advantage of UNM-LA.
A person gets full employment with benefits, vacation, sick leave, etc.
while getting their advanced degree. It is not a permanent position, but
can lead to one.
Peter Schreiner is collecting resumes to send to Dave Modl (of LANL) ahead
of time. Students can drop them by his office (FEC) 157 anytime before
February 21, 1997, and he will forward them to Dave Modl. Students can
also bring their resume on the day of the visit.
LANL will be setting up in the EECE lobby, with interviews in EECE 118.
Peter Schreiner can be reached by E-mail at: peterjs@unm.edu
Dr. Devries
Hey Everyone,
My name is Saul Sylva. I am a native Gambian residing in Atlanta, Georgia,
USA. I am a Graduate of University of Maine, and working for Emory
University School of Medicine, one of the top Universities in the
Southeast of the United States. I am a Specialist in MultiMedia
Communications, Television and Video Production.
I hope to be in touch with many of you and surely get to know each
other more. Just be Positive, Open-Minded, and You shall surely contribute
to the betterment of The Gambia and it's people.
Peace to All!!!
Eid Mubarak to you and all Gambians on the net. Could you please register
Tamsir Mbai of Texas. He has been trying to subscribed to the list but he
was not successful in his bid. You can e-mail the gentle man through this
address. mba4224@etbu.edu
May Allah bless you for your kindness.
Saul Sylva, you wrote:
> Hey Everyone,
> My name is Saul Sylva. I am a native Gambian residing in Atlanta, Georgia,
> USA. I am a Graduate of University of Maine, and working for Emory
> University School of Medicine, one of the top Universities in the
> Southeast of the United States. I am a Specialist in MultiMedia
> Communications, Television and Video Production.
> I hope to be in touch with many of you and surely get to know each
> other more. Just be Positive, Open-Minded, and You shall surely contribute
> to the betterment of The Gambia and it's people.
> Peace to All!!!
------------------------------
Gambia-l,
Tamsir Mbai has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Tamsir,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
HELLO FELLOW GAMBIANS AND ALL OTHER SUBSCRIBERS. MY NAME IS TAMSIR A. MBAI
AND I GO TO SCHOOL AT EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY IN MARSHALL, TEXAS. BACK
HOME I USED TO LIVE AT WELLESLEY STREET (NEAR JAMES SENEGAL STREET) IN
BANJUL. I ATTENDED SAINT AUGUSTINE'S HIGH SCHOOL AND THEN PROCEEDED TO THE
GAMBIA HIGH SCHOOL WHERE I GRADUATED FROM IN 1987. I PLAYED FOOTBALL
(SOCCER) FOR HAWKS F.C.
I HOPE THIS IS ENOUGH INFORMATION TO IDENTIFY MYSELF TO SOME OF YOU
SUBSCRIBERS WHO ALREADY KNOW ME. EITHER WAY I WOULD STILL LOVE TO HEAR FROM
NON-ACQUAINTANCES.
MUCH LOVE TO ALL OF YOU.
I REMAIN,
TAMSIR A. MBAI (TAM).
Hi, just enjoy the good piece of work at
http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
...Andrea.
Yvan Russell wrote:
>
> A while ago someone on this list posted the URL for a website that contains
> information about Mandinka and Wolof. Unfortunately I lost that message
> and would appreciate someone sending that URL to this list again. I'm
> interested in examining these two languages. My Gambian friend (Alieu) has
> taught me some Mandinka but he's too busy these days to keep up with it.
>
> Thank you,
>
> Yvan
Hi Tam , it was beyond belief to have found you on the net . Its
your one and only cousin Omar Fafa. Please please please keep in
touch . I'll say more in my next post , so stay tuned to Gambia-l
REGARDS ,
OMAR F. M'BAI
LONDON.
Hello everybody,
Momodou Njie is my name. I'm a Gambian, a resident of Kanifing South and
an employee of the Gambia College. I read Agriculture at the
undergraduate level in Sierra Leone and presently, happens to be reading
Agric. Econs for an MSc, here in Reading University, U.K.
I am proud of the association with current subscribers and hope to enjoy a
pieceful co-existence with all whilst on the net. Thanks and best of luck
to all of you.
Njie.
List Managers,
Could you please subscribe Amie Ceesay to the list? Her email
address is
ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu
Thanks.
Gambia-l:
Amie Ceesay is our newest member. Formal intro. expected.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Hi,
back to the net after four weeks, it took a good time to scan one
million mails. This list is really active. I'm very sorry for the
incident which brought the topic of domestic violence to the agenda
initially. Thanks to the people who contributed to the topic by
highlighting some of the motivations. I would like to raise some of the
points made again although there is not much I can say about domestic
violence in The Gambia. But domestic violence has similar roots
worldwide, I think. We have pornography in Germany, unwanted arranged
marriages in The Gambia, burning women in Bangladesh and many more
examples around the globe ... all symptoms of the same disease under
different circumstances.
I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen, used and
owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to
abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together
with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.
Unemployment and the impossibility to gain a life for the family and to
meet social obligations is surely very frustrating for many men. A
frustration which is frequently passed on the the members of the family.
A frustration which grows and grows, particularly if the woman brings
the small means for mere survival into the household, in a society where
men are still considered to be superior and women inferior and
dependent.
I learnt that respect for elders, including women, is an important part
of Gambian society and that respect for motherhood is high too. So I'm
wondering why domestic violence is so widespread? Like Famara I would
like to know more about the islamic view of wife/girlfriend beating. And
what about history? Has there been a time when women had more power in
the SeneGambian area (before the troublemakers came as Bass put it)??
What about women's power in old West African societies? Have there been
matriarchial/matrilinear structures? how has the present male domination
developed?
I have no solution to offer at the moment, just questions ...
Thanx for comments.
Happy weekend to all of you!
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 15 Feb 1997 02:59:21 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.
Message-ID: <199702141757.CAA22043@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Momodou Njie,
Sincere greetings to you and welcome to Gambia-l. I am glad that
you have joined us. Can you get Nyakassi and Foday to join us as well.
Lamin Drammeh(Fourahbite)
Japan.
Gambia-l,
Will someone help solve this puzzle?
Lamin Drammeh.
>There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.
>>
>You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is
>night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one
>time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight
>thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together
>at the rate of the slower man's pace.
>>
>> Man 1: 1 minute to cross
>> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross
>> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross
>> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross
>>
>For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed
>when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the
>flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the mission.
>
------------------------------
Andrea Klumpp wrote:
>=20
> Hi,
>=20
> back to the net after four weeks, it took a good time to scan one
> million mails. This list is really active. I'm very sorry for the
> incident which brought the topic of domestic violence to the agenda
> initially. Thanks to the people who contributed to the topic by
> highlighting some of the motivations. I would like to raise some of the
> points made again although there is not much I can say about domestic
> violence in The Gambia. But domestic violence has similar roots
> worldwide, I think. We have pornography in Germany, unwanted arranged
> marriages in The Gambia, burning women in Bangladesh and many more
> examples around the globe ... all symptoms of the same disease under
> different circumstances.
> I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen, used an=
d
> owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to
> abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together
> with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.
>=20
> Unemployment and the impossibility to gain a life for the family and to
> meet social obligations is surely very frustrating for many men. A
> frustration which is frequently passed on the the members of the family.
> A frustration which grows and grows, particularly if the woman brings
> the small means for mere survival into the household, in a society wher=
e
> men are still considered to be superior and women inferior and
> dependent.
>=20
> I learnt that respect for elders, including women, is an important part
> of Gambian society and that respect for motherhood is high too. So I'm
> wondering why domestic violence is so widespread? Like Famara I would
> like to know more about the islamic view of wife/girlfriend beating. An=
d
> what about history? Has there been a time when women had more power in
> the SeneGambian area (before the troublemakers came as Bass put it)??
> What about women's power in old West African societies? Have there been
> matriarchial/matrilinear structures? how has the present male dominatio=
n
> developed?
>=20
> I have no solution to offer at the moment, just questions ...
>=20
> Thanx for comments.
>=20
> Happy weekend to all of you!
>=20
> Andrea
ANDREA!!
THE QUESTIONS YOU RAISED ARE QUESTIONS THAT INTEREST ME VERY
MUCH;AND BECAUSE OF THAT, I WILL TRY TO COMMENT ON THEM BY THE END OF
THE WEEKEND.
I WILL PARTICULARLY TRY TO EXPLAIN THE ALMOST INEXPLICABLE
TENDENCY ON THE PART OF THE GAMBIAN MAN TO REVERE HIS WOMEN ON THE ONE
HAND,AND TO TRY TO CONTROL AND EVEN ABUSE THEM SOMETIMES,ON THE OTHER.
SO UNTIL THEN ........
REGARDS BASSS!!
In one of his postings on domestic violence, I think it was
Abdou Gibba that commented on polygamy, as a practice in Africa,
and its resulting problems. Since his bringing that issue out
for discussion, I noticed that not one posting was made in regard
to the issue. I had intended to comment on the issue for quite a
while but was unable to get to it sooner.
In any event, I think the practice of polygamy is a crucial
factor in many of our problems; The practice, therefore, needs
immediate attention, if we as a people can become independent.
At the outset, I must say that my comments here are not
meant to put down anyone who, for what ever reasons, has found
himself in a polygamous relationship. I am sure there are some
members of the list that are in such relationships. My comments
here are to bring in to light a critical problem that needs to be
addressed.
I am coming from the responsibility and affordability angles
of polygamy. Part of what I see as the driving force of the
practice is the self centered nature of many of us, particularly
ones that cannot afford it. It seems to me that many of our men
are interested in only personal pleasure; the pleasure that the
availability of sex and the variety that such a practice provides
to men. However, many of us are not concerned about the
happiness of our wives, family, and children. More important, I
see that many of us men never think of the impact of such
relationships on our children. So that men in Africa would have
2, 3, 4, etc., wives with tons of innocent children left to
wonder around with limited food, scarce resources, and no
paternal emotional, psychological, and financial support required
to develop these children as full nurtured human beings. It was
Jesse Jackson that once said that it does not take a man to have
babies because any male individual can have babies; it takes a
man, jackson said, to stand up and support that child. Men with
very limited leverage of making the financial power to support a
large family would mary 3 or 4 wives and have children every
where, children left to make it on their own, through other
family members, or through their mothers. So day after day after
day women work 12, 13, 15 hours a day seven days a week and the
men primarily interested in only their pleasure. As a
result,
many of us
are
wondering
all
corners of
the world
trying to
support
our
brothers
and their
wives and
children
and other
relatives.
Here we
are
struggling
to build a
better
future for
ourselves
and our
children
but, many
of us
before
having our
own
families,
are forced
to raise
other
families.
Many men
today
having
multiple
children
from
multiple
wives,
children
who are
left to
wonder for
their
substinanc
e while
the
fathers
are sex
driven and
unable to
recognize
that
indeed,
one must
not bring
kids on
this earth
and
dessert
them like
subhuman
animals.
Our
parents
have
worked
hard for
us to be
where we
are and it
has not
been easy;
we have to
put this
trend to a
stop. We
have to
stand and
say we
must take
responsibi
lity for
our own
actions.
Some one
ought to
be able to
say this
is not
right for
my wives
and my
children.
Particular
ly if the
affordabil
ity is not
there,
someone
ought to
resist the
senseless
drive for
personal
pleasure
without
responsibi
lity.
It seems to be within us; for here in the United States our
African American brothers are doing the same thing in a different
form, having sex with every lady they can hit on, impregnating
them without taking responsibility for their actions.
I have a lot of friends that were, unfortunately or
fortunately, married back home before they went abroad; for
reasons beyond their control they left their wives in The Gambia.
Many of them as soon as they get in to this country they forget
that they are married back home and start running around with
other women. When talking about this behavior they make some
strong arguments, strong arguments presentable in a scientific
group meeting or some thing. Now I am not making an argument
against such practices or such arguments. What is fascinating,
however, is that the same people when confronted with such from
the other end (their wives doing the same) they go crazy. I
wonder, are these people putting themselves in the same position
that their wives are; are they making the same biological
arguments for their wives. Interesting, isn't it?
I did not intend for this comment to be this long. I
conclude with this observation. It would be nice if we all take
responsibility for our actions; it would be nice if we think of
the future of our children; it would be nice if each of us had to
only worry about our own children and not ten other families; If
men are willing to do this and get in to things they can afford,
our continent might perhaps not be so difficult. Imagine a
brother with a descent job but with four brothers each with three
wives and no job; the poor gentlemen is the hope of an entire
klan will never make it and will never be able to provide for the
people depending on him. It is like a story that a good friend
of mine, Alasana Demba, told me of a hard working Gambian here in
the United States who worked hard to support his old mother and
his brother. The brother, recognizing that he now has a person
to depend on decided to plan on marrying a second wife. When he
told his brother here in the U.S. the brother thought of the
humiliating and harsh conditions that he has to work under to
assist his brother; in short, he went crazy and told his brother
that he would move his mother to another location and stop
supporting the brother. Sure enough, the brother did not mary a
second wife. However, the point was that the brother would have
married a second wife and put that additional responsibility on
his brother as well.
Help me out brothers and sisters!!!
peace,
Mamadi
On Sat, 15 Feb 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
> Gambia-l,
>
> Will someone help solve this puzzle?
(i) Man 1 and man 2 walk across the bridge
Time= 2 Mins
(ii)Man 1 walks back alone and gives the torch to Man 3 and 4
Cummulative time= 3 Mins.
(iii)Man 3 and Man 4 cross bridge and give the torch to Man 2
Cummulative time= 13 Mins
(iv) Man 2 walks back and meets Man 1 on the other side.
Cummulative time= 15 Mins
(v) Man 2 and Man 1 walk back together.
Total time= 17 Mins
-Abdou.
> Lamin Drammeh.
> >There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.
> >>
> >You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is
> >night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one
> >time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight
> >with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be
> >thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together
> >at the rate of the slower man's pace.
> >>
> >> Man 1: 1 minute to cross
> >> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross
> >> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross
> >> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross
> >>
> >For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed
> >when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the
> >flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the mission.
> >
>
>
>
was-salaat was-salaam `alaa Rasul-illah wa 'alaa alihi wa sahbihi wa sallam
Anglican Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'an
Forwarded from Momin-Net
---
By David Ward
Some of the faithful give up sweets for Lent; others eschew booze, swearing
and sin; some hairshirts even do without sex. But a Church of England bishop
has opted for professional self-denial and given up the bible.
The Right Rev Alan Smithson is not a total abstainer and will hang on to St.
John's gospel; but most of his time between now and the first Halleluja of
Easter Sunday will be devoted to a journey through the Koran.
The suffragan bishop is based on the banks of the Tyne at Jarrow, where the
venerable Bede spent most of his contemplative life. "I have spent the whole
of my life within that monastery, devoting all my pains to the study of the
scriptures," he wrote.
When the Vikings hit Lindisfarne, Bede reported that dragons were seen over
Northumbria; God knows what will happen with a Bible-less bishop.
Bishop Smithsons insists that lessons in "holiness and commitment" can be
learned from Islam. "If only all Christians would take seriously the beliefs
of other traditions and religions we would be all the better for it," he
said. But one of his Anglican colleagues remained unconvinced and called
the bishop's Lenten resolution crass and bizarre.
The Rev George Curry, a traditionalist vicar working in Newcastle upon Tyne,
was not impressed. "It is a crass suggestion. It means he is cutting himself
off from the prime source of personal communication between God and his
people.
To give up the Bible for Lent is the most bizarre suggestion anyone could
seriously make. Unfortunately we are living in a generation in which church
leaders are giving the impression that all religions lead to God."
At home in Pittington, Co Durham, Bishop Smithson said: "I see Lent as a
time to focus on essentials in your life and faith and pay less attention to
distractions. By giving up something, in my case reading the Bible, I will
make the extra time.
I asked myself what I could do to make myself more understanding, more
compassionate and more fully human. I may well mention in my services
some of the things I have discovered from reading the Koran."
He said he was passionately concerned to help the Church understand other
believers, not as rivals, but as fellow travellers.
"The Western world needs to learn from Islam. Very often ... Muslim
families are clearer or what they would like to be taught to their children.
They often take more care that the teaching of their children should be
based around their belief in God."
END QUOTE
Reference: The Guardian, Friday February 14 1997 (Page 5)
======
>The Times: Britain:
>Bishop gives up Bible for Lent to read the Koran
>BY PAUL WILKINSON
>A CHURCH of England bishop has given up the Bible for Lent. The Bishop of
>Jarrow, Dr Alan Smithson is reading the Koran instead.
>Apart from looking at St John's Gospel, traditionally read by Christians
>during the 40 days of Lent, Dr Smithson will not study his Bible until
>Easter. He normally spends two hours a day consulting it and preparing
>notes for sermons and lectures in addition to readings during services.
>He intends to read 20 pages of the Koran each day and finish it by Good
>Friday. "I have never read the Koran before and when I start on an
>expedition I have to start with an open mind," he said yesterday. "When it
>is over I hope I will have found great spiritual truths and insights."
>He hopes that by giving up the Bible and looking instead at Islam's most
>holy book it will make him "more understanding, more compassionate and
>more fully human". When he was younger his traditional Lenten sacrifice to
>mark Christ's fasting in the wilderness was giving up treats like sweets,
>Dr Smithson said. Later he tried to improve his personal relationships,
>such as by being more patient.
>At his home in Pittington, Co Durham, the bishop said: "I see Lent as a
>time to focus on essentials in your life and faith and pay less attention
>to distractions and diversions. During Lent, by giving up something, in my
>case reading the Bible, I will make the extra time.
>"I am passionately concerned that we help the Church to move into a wider
>scene where we are not just preoccupied with Christian issues but
>understand other faiths, not as rivals, but as fellow travellers. The West
>needs to learn from Islam.
>"There are qualities of holiness and commitment that the faithful Muslim
>shows that the Western world can learn from. If only all Christians would
>take seriously the beliefs of other traditions and religions, we would be
>all the better for it.
>"Like most people who go travelling, I will be glad to get home. When
>Easter comes I will feel it has been a good expedition through the Koran,
>but it will be good to get back to the Bible."
>His decision was criticised by the Rev George Curry, a traditionalist
>vicar working in the West End of Newcastle upon Tyne. He said: "We should
>certainly not be giving up the Bible for Lent. It is a crass suggestion to
>give it up, even if it is just in part.
>"To give up the Bible for Lent is the most bizarre suggestion anyone could
>seriously make. Unfortunately we are living in a generation in which
>church leaders are giving the impression that all religions lead to God.
>We can never read the Bible enough or know it too well."
Subject: AHAD mailing list (fwd)
Assalamu Alaikum,
This is something which may be useful. It was forwarded to me yesterday.
Wassalam.
---Sanusi.
>------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------
>
>>From ahad-owner@majordomo.pobox.com Sun Nov 17 07:39:30 1996
>
>Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah
>
>As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu
>
>
> AHAD - FAQ
> ============
>
>Here is the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) for the AHAD
>(A Hadith A Day) mailing list. It is sent out once a month.
>It not only contains questions but also definitions of
>commonly used Islamic/Arabic terms. Both of these will be
>updated as and when required.
>
>If you have any questions that you can't find below, mail them to
>ahad-owner@pobox.com.
>
>This FAQ is mailed to every new subscriber of AHAD at the time
>of subscription and to the entire AHAD list and
>soc.religion.islam once every month. An HTML version of this
>FAQ shall appear on the up-comming AHAD web site.
>
>FAQ Maintainer: Azeem Iqbal Pirani <ahad-owner@pobox.com>
>FAQ Last Updated on: 5th Rajab 1417 (17 Nov. 1996)
>
>
>- What is AHAD:
>
>AHAD is an automated electronic mailing list that sends out an
>authenticated Hadith (in english) everyday.
>
>
>- Ok, AHAD stands for A Hadith A Day. Is AHAD an arabic word
>as well?
>
>Yes, it means 'Only'. Al-Ahad (ie. the only) is also one of
>the names, and attributes, of Allah.
>
>
>- What are Ahadith (plural of Hadith):
>
>Ahadith are the words and deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad,
>sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam (peace and Allah's blessings be
>upon him).
>
>
>- Who can subscribe to AHAD:
>
>AHAD is open to both Muslims and Non-Muslims who wish to learn
>more about Islam.
>
>
>- Are the Ahadith authentic:
>
>The Ahadith used will Insha'Allah (Allah willing) all be
>authentic and will usually be taken from Saheeh Bukhari or
>Saheeh Muslim. These are two of the most authentic sources
>of Ahadith. Other sources may also be used. Either way the
>source will always be mentioned at the end of the Hadith.
>An authentic Hadith is one which can be correctly attributed
>to the prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam).
>
>
>- How can I subscribe, or unsubscribe from the list:
>
>Just send a message to the following address:
>majordomo@pobox.com
>In the body have the following:
>subscribe ahad [when subscribing]
>or
>unsubscribe ahad [when unsubscribing]
>If you're having problems in doing so yourself, as a last
>resort, you can ask the list owner <ahad-owner@pobox.com> to
>do so for you.
>
>
>- Who translates these Ahadith:
>
>These Ahadith are taken directly from the English translations
>of these collections (ie the collections of Bukhari and Muslim).
>If we do happen to take a Hadith which is not from one of these
>two then we will make sure the translation is done by people
>learned in the Arabic language.
>
>
>- Can I mail to AHAD:
>
>AHAD is a *one* way list. Subscribers can't mail to the list
>and hence it is not a discussion list.
>
>
>- Will it cost me anything:
>
>No. Subscription to the list is free. AHAD is a not-for-profit
>mailing list. We do not advertise anything on our list nor do
>we provide the addresses of our subscribers to advertisers. We
>believe that everyone should receive what he or she wishes to.
>The list is funded by a few brothers in Pakistan (may Allah
>reward them).
>
>
>- What is the size of each mail:
>
>There is only one mail from AHAD each day. The size of the
>daily message is at most 2 kilobytes but if the Hadith
>is long, this may vary. Also, there may be some
>Special AHAD Issues, or notices, occasionally.
>
>
>- When will the daily Hadith be mailed:
>
>We try to send out the daily Hadith by 2300 hrs Pakistan
>Standard Time (i.e.1900 hrs GMT).
>
>
>- What is the date stated before the Gregorian one:
>
>That is the date according to the Islamic calendar (see below).
>This is called the Hijriah calendar as it began with the
>migration of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam)
>from Makkah to Madinah. This journey is known as the Hijrah and
>took place in year 622 of the Gregorian calendar. This date may
>vary from place to place as it depends on the actual sighting of
>the moon.
>
>
>- I don't understand something, who can I ask:
>
>None of us here are scholars. What we can do for you is that
>if you would send us the question you have then we can forward
>it to the people of knowledge. We can not guarantee anything.
>Just send the query to the following address:
>ahad-owner@pobox.com
>
>
>- I want to send you a secure message. How do I do that:
>
>Use our PGP public key (given below) to send us your message.
>For more information on PGP, visit the PGP international
>home page at: http://www.ifi.uio.no/~staalesc/PGP/
>Our public PGP key is:
>
>-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----
>Version: 2.6.3i
>
>mQBtAzJk8Q4AAAEDAMsBQlTz4q7LF3XimLtaWFpSHpHnfihqL9+o/ytyxdMUDRqS
>IHyjdrMIU9y3W6ImYejD6Dq6KxrafaLR90+3QEOSJvPIUg6HYztRfve5Xg6L5J34
>fzcuys2OkCuN+uWHlQAFE7Qhb3duZXIgQUhBRCA8YWhhZC1vd25lckBwb2JveC5j
>b20+iQB1AwUQMmTxD46QK4365YeVAQGz2AL/c6AMziwwbmQ/RbzYI+MrDtoQFUd6
>JhGfYegEABFG+Ey09IVOnxiTJG0Ghlt/VoXj9Jbf6lpDlAAstPXNWUqU7DhJq/jx
>l8Z1oyibufg0P0IcSKXn+3fl06q5o01BRDT4
>=bk1T
>-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----
>
>
>- How many people receive AHAD:
>
>The last time we checked, it was 870.
>
>
>- Are the AHAD Ahadith archived:
>
>Not just yet. We hope to do so once we get some web space for
>AHAD.
>
>
>- How can I help AHAD:
>
>You can help AHAD by:
> - putting information about AHAD on your home page
> (send a message to ahad-owner@pobox.com and we will
> send it to you).
> - sending out information about AHAD on mailing lists
> local to your area.
> - Telling your friends about AHAD and how to subscribe
> to it.
>
>
>- Does AHAD have a web site:
>
>Not yet, but we are working on it and Insha'Allah it should
>be up in the near future.
>
>
>- So what are the months of the Islamic calendar:
>
>The Hijriah Calender:
>The current year is 1417. The Hijriah calender is
>about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calender. The
>months change according the the sighting of the moon. An
>Islamic month may be as short as 28 days or as long as 30
>days (depending on the sighting of the moon) and thus
>different areas may have different dates at a given time.
>
> The months are (in order)
> 1 Muharram
> 2 Safar
> 3 Rabi-ul-Awwal
> 4 Rabi-ath-Thani
> 5 Jumada-ul-Awwal
> 6 Jumada-ath-Thani
> 7 Rajab
> 8 Sha'ban
> 9 Ramadan
> 10 Shawwal
> 11 Dhul-Qa'da
> 12 Dhul-Hijja
>
>
>- What does this Arabic term mean:
>
>Many times you will find that the words used will be in Arabic.
>This may occur both in the text of the Hadith or in any of our
>messages. The Quran and Sunnah are both in Arabic. Thus to
>truly understand them we must read them in their original
>language. Unfortunately as that is not possible at the present
>time we will have to use the translation. The point is that
>the translation will never truly equal the original. The
>benefit of the supplications and other recitations will be
>derived when they are recited in Arabic. As the purpose of
>this list is to give people not only access to the authentic
>knowledge of Islam but also to what it means, thus we will
>provide the translation whenever necessary. Those terms and
>phrases which are used very frequently will be defined in this
>FAQ.
>
>
>Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah:
> 'In the name of Allah and all praise is for Allah and
> blessings and peace upon the Messenger of Allah'.
>
>As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu:
> 'Peace be upon you, and Allah's mercy, and his blessings.'
>
>Allah:
> This term has no English equivalent. It is usually
> translated as God.
>
>Rasulillah:
> Messenger of Allah. Used for the Prophet Muhammad
> (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam).
>
>Sahabah:
> Companions of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi
> wasallam).
>
>Subhana wa Ta'ala:
> 'Glorified and most high'. This is usually said after
> saying Allah's name.
>
>sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam:
> 'Peace and Allah's blessings be upon him'. This is a
> benediction used for the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu
> 'alaihi wasallam). This must be said.
>
>Radhiallaho anha/anho/anhum:
> 'Allah is pleased with her/him/them'. This is mentioned
> after mentioning the names of the Sahabah.
>
>Insha'Allah:
> 'If Allah wills'.
>
>Hadith:
> A saying, action, or approval of the Prophet Muhammad
> (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam). Plural is Ahadith.
>
>Sunnah:
> The way of life of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu
> 'alaihi wasallam), consisting of his sayings, actions, and
> silent approvals. The Sunnah is contained in the various
> narrations of Ahadith.
>
>Jannah:
> 'Paradise'
>
>Rabb:
> 'Lord'. Used to refer to Allah.
>
>Dua'a:
> 'Supplication'
>
>
>
>
>Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!
>To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)
>to majordomo@pobox.com. To unsubscribe, send 'unsubscribe
>ahad' (in the body) to majordomo@pobox.com
>------------- End Forwarded Message -------------
>
At 03:55 AM 2/15/97 +900, you wrote:
>Gambia-l,
>
>Will someone help solve this puzzle?
>
>Lamin Drammeh.
> >There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.
> >>
> >You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is
> >night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one
> >time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight
> >with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be
> >thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together
> >at the rate of the slower man's pace.
> >>
> >> Man 1: 1 minute to cross
> >> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross
> >> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross
> >> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross
> >>
> >For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed
> >when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the
> >flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the
mission.
> >
>
IF THIS PUZZLE HAS ALREADY BEEN SOLVED, THEN PLEASE EXCUSE THE DUPLICATION.
LET'S CALL THE CURRENT MUTUAL POSITION OF THE FOUR MEN away, AND THE OTHER
SIDE OF THE BRIDGE home. HERE IS A PICTORIAL REPRESENTATION OF THE SITUATION:
_____________________________________________________________________
| AWAY |BRIDGE| HOME |
|_______________________________|______|______________________________|
|MAN_1, MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | |
|_______________________________|______|______________________________|
SOLUTION: REFER TO THE DIAGRAM BELOW ...............
_____________________________________________________________________
| AWAY |BRIDGE| HOME |TIME ELAPSED|
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
|MAN_1, MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | | |
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
| MAN_3, MAN_4 | | MAN_1, MAN_2 | 2 MINUTES |
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
| MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | MAN_1 | 2 MINUTES |
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
| MAN_2 | |MAN_1, MAN_3, MAN_4 | 10 MINUTES |
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
|MAN_1, MAN_2 | | MAN_3, MAN_4 | 1 MINUTE |
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
| | | MAN_1, MAN_2, |
| | | | MAN_3, MAN_4 | 2
MINUTES |
|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|
| CUMULATIVE TIME : | 17 MINUTES |
|________________________________________________________|____________|
MAN_1 AND MAN_2 WILL CROSS THE BRIDGE FIRST WITH THE LAMP. THIS WILL TAKE 2
MINUTES. MAN_2 WILL LEAVE MAN _1 AT home AND RETURN THE LAMP FOR ANOTHER 2
MINUTES. THEN MAN_3 AND MAN_4 WILL USE THE LAMP TO CROSS THE BRIDGE AND JOIN
MAN_1 AT home, LEAVING MAN_2 AT away. THIS WILL TAKE ANOTHER 10 MINUTES.
WHEN THEY ARRIVE home, MAN_1 WILL GO WITH THE LAMP TO PICK UP MAN_2 AT away.
THIS WILL TAKE 1 MINUTE. FINALLY, MAN_1 AND MAN_2 WILL AGAIN CROSS THE
BRIDGE WITH THE LAMP TO JOIN MAN_3 AND MAN_4 WHO ARE ALREADY AT home. THIS
WILL TAKE ANOTHER 2 MINUTES. THE TOTAL CUMULATIVE TIME WOULD THEREFORE BE (2
+ 2 + 10 + 1 + 2) = 17 MINUTES, WHICH IS HOW MUCH TIME THEY HAD TO CROSS THE
BRIDGE BEFORE EITHER THE C.I.A, OR THE KGB GET TO THEM.
QUESTION::: WHAT SHOULD THEY DO WITH THE LAMP? I THINK THEY SHOULD PRESENT
IT TO THE MOSSAD TO BE DISPLAYED IN A MUSEUM IN JERUSALEM. WHAT
DO YOU SAY???
TAMSIR.
Gambia-L,
Happy St. Valentine's to you all! I hope the day was all you expected and
then some!
Now back to the topic under discussion. Correct me if I am wrong, but I
believe it was Abdou Gibba who asked the question whether polygamy
and domestic violence are two sides of the same coin or something
along those lines. I believe that to say that polygamy and domestic
violence are not two sides is incorrect for a number of reasons. First of
all, you have domestic violence in the "western world " where polygamy
is supposedly illegal. Second of all, in cultures where polygamy is
practiced, you have violence against women in monogamous as well as
polygamous relations. However, I must add that polygamy may in some
instances exacerbate the problem of domestic violence.
On 2/14/97, Andrea wrote
>>> Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com> 02/14/97 11:47am >>>
Hi,
......... I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen,
used and
owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to
abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together
with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.
Andrea, I most certainly agree with the statement above.
When it comes to domestic violence even though men get most of the
blame, women also contribute to the problem. I am certainly no expert on
this subject, but I believe that our views on domestic violence are
shaped by the socialization process that we underwent as children.
During this process, society makes' women believe that they have to
subservient to men, they are supposed to get married and take care of
their children. Some women because they want to conform to norms of
society learn to lie to themselves. They go with the expectations of
society to win acceptances even if it means jeopardizing there own
happiness. They would marry for the wrong reasons and then stay in
abusive relationships just because society frowns at divorce. These
women would tell their husbands whatever they want to hear rather
than being honest with them. They believe that good women are ones
that never complain no matter what their husbands do or say to them.
Since these women believe that they need a man to be whole, they will
stay in awful marriages no matter what the consequences.
As women, if we start getting into relationships/marriages because we
care for or love our partners and not because we feel that connection to
men will ensure our survival or just because we want to fulfil society's
expectations, just may be, the problem of domestic violence will diminish
if not disappear. I believe that when a person truly cares for you that
people will not harm you in any way. So people, let us stop settling for
less that we deserve because we feel that we are under pressure from
peers and parents. Like they say, good things happen to those who wait!
Wishing you all a very enjoyable weekend!
Ndey Kumba
Cool it! cool it Mamadi. I hope you are not a little bit harse on the system?
Malanding Jaiteh
I am swedish journalist and want together with friends to learn mandinka -
does anybody know of studybooks or similar? I am going to New York in march
and perhaps one could find some bookshop with good coverage of books and
papers about Westafrica, its history, culture and languages?
Thanks for any help!
Mats
------------------------------
FUNNY ENGLISH NOTICES AROUND THE WORLD!
Here are some signs and notices written in English that were
discovered throughout the world. You have to give the writers
an 'E' for Effort. We hope you enjoy them.
In a Tokyo Hotel:
Is forbidden to steal hotel towels please. If you are not a
person to do such thing is please not to read notis.
In a Bucharest hotel lobby:
The lift is being fixed for the next day. During that time we
regret that you will be unbearable.
In a Leipzig elevator:
Do not enter the lift backwards, and only when lit up.
In a Belgrade hotel elevator:
To move the cabin, push button for wishing floor. If the cabin
should enter more persons, each one should press a number of
wishing floor. Driving is then going alphabetically by national
order.
In a Paris hotel elevator:
Please leave your values at the front desk.
In a hotel in Athens:
Visitors are expected to complain at the office between the
hours of 9 and 11 A.M. daily.
In a Yugoslavian hotel:
The flattening of underwear with pleasure is the job of the
chambermaid.
In a Japanese hotel:
You are invited to take advantage of the chambermaid.
In the lobby of a Moscow hotel across from a Russian Orthodox monastery:
You are welcome to visit the cemetery where famous Russian
and Soviet composers, artists, and writers are buried daily
except Thursday.
In an Austrian hotel catering to skiers:
Not to perambulate the corridors in the hours of repose in the
boots of ascension.
On the menu of a Swiss restaurant:
Our wines leave you nothing to hope for.
On the menu of a Polish hotel:
Salad a firm's own make; limpid red beet soup with cheesy
dumplings in the form of a finger; roasted duck let loose; beef
rashers beaten up in the country people's fashion.
Outside a Hong Kong tailor shop:
Ladies may have a fit upstairs.
In a Bangkok dry cleaner's:
Drop your trousers here for best results.
Outside a Paris dress shop:
Dresses for street walking.
In a Rhodes tailor shop:
Order your summers suit. Because is big rush we will execute
customers in strict rotation.
A sign posted in Germany's Black forest:
It is strictly forbidden on our black forest camping site that
people of different sex, for instance, men and women, live
together in one tent unless they are married with each other
for that purpose.
In a Zurich hotel:
Because of the impropriety of entertaining guests of the
opposite sex in the bedroom, it is suggested that the lobby be
used for this purpose.
In an advertisement by a Hong Kong dentist:
Teeth extracted by the latest Methodists.
In a Rome laundry:
Ladies, leave your clothes here and spend the afternoon having
a good time.
In a Czechoslovakian tourist agency:
Take one of our horse-driven city tours - we guarantee no
miscarriages.
Advertisement for donkey rides in Thailand:
Would you like to ride on your own ass?
In a Swiss mountain inn:
Special today -- no ice cream.
In a Bangkok temple:
It is forbidden to enter a woman even a foreigner if dressed as
a man.
In a Tokyo bar:
Special cocktails for the ladies with nuts.
In a Copenhagen airline ticket office:
We take your bags and send them in all directions.
On the door of a Moscow hotel room:
If this is your first visit to the USSR, you are welcome to it.
In a Norwegian cocktail lounge:
Ladies are requested not to have children in the bar.
In a Budapest zoo:
Please do not feed the animals. If you have any suitable food,
give it to the guard on duty.
In the office of a Roman doctor:
Specialist in women and other diseases.
In an Acapulco hotel:
The manager has personally passed all the water served here.
In a Tokyo shop:
Our nylons cost more than common, but you'll find they are
best in the long run.
From a Japanese information booklet about using a hotel air conditioner:
Cooles and Heates: If you want just condition of warm in your
room, please control yourself.
From a brochure of a car rental firm in Tokyo:
When passenger of foot heave in sight, tootle the horn.
Trumpet him melodiously at first, but if he still obstacles your
passage then tootle him with vigor.
Two signs from a Majorcan shop entrance:
- English well talking.
- Here speeching American.
*****
+=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=+
| Internet: martung@acad.bryant.edu | BRYANT COLLEGE |
| BOX 1680 +=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-+
| 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917-1291 | Educando-Dirigere-Mercaturam |
+=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=+
"Internet is an international network of tens of thousands of computer users
who are constantly using their combined brainpower to think up fantastically
innovative ways to waste time." ---Dave Barry, January 29, 1995
------- End of Forwarded Message
********************************************
* Fatou N'Jie *
* Decision Sciences Department *
* Georgia State University *
* *
* Email: fanjie@gsu.edu *
* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *
********************************************
Hi Folks,
My name is Musa Sohna,I am a Gambian student,currently
studying Electronic Engineering at the Los Angeles City College.I am
very proud of the brothers and sisters of this GREAT ASSOCIATION and
its learned members,who contribute all over the globe to keep us
inform.Thank you very much......PEACE...PEACE...PEACE...
MUSA SOHNA.
