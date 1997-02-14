Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9702D - Digest 55 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10285 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:12:53



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: postcards

by

2) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

by

3) Re: Fwd: Native Words of Wisdom

by

4) Re: Domestc violence

by Isatou B Kaira <

5) Poll update on Daily Observer Online

by

6) Re: Poll update on Daily Observer Online

by Ousman Gajigo <

7) New Member

by

8) Re: Human Rights Postings

by Abdou Gibba <

9) Member anonymity and snooping...

by Francis Njie <

10) Subscriber

by badjie karafa sw <

11) Regarding the border closure

by

12) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

13) You Have A Postcard!

by

14) (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

15) Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

by "M'BAI OF" <

16) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

by

17) New members

by

18) Re: Hanging Out with a Murderer

by "M'BAI OF" <

19) Welcome To New-Members

by "Matarr M. Jeng." <

20) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

by

21) Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho

by Nuha Jatta <

22) Re: Healthcare

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

23) REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Ssho

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

24) Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

by "M'BAI OF" <

25) Re: Regarding the border closure

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

26) Re: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Ssho

by "M'BAI OF" <

27) Personal Messages: A Plea

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

28) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

29) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

by

30) Re: Regarding the border closure

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

31) Outrageous Internet Fees

by

32) Re: Regarding the border closure

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

33) Re: Regarding the border closure

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

34) Re: Domestic violence

by

35) New member

by

36) member anonymity and snooping

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

37) Re: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!

by Abdou Gibba <

38) An Islamic view on female circumcision

by Andrea Klumpp <

39) ASHAMED

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

40) RE: member anonymity and snooping

by Andrea Klumpp <

41) Politics of africa

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

42) Re: ASHAMED

by Abdou Gibba <

43) Re: Regarding the border closure

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

44) Introduction

by "Per E. Grotnes" <

45) Re: ASHAMED

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

46) Per E Grotnes and fisheries

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

47) VISION 2020

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

48) Re: Per E Grotnes and fisheries

by "Per E. Grotnes" <

49) MARRIAGE HUMOUR

by "M'BAI OF" <

50) Re: Regarding the border closure

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

51) Re: VISION 2020

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

52) Error Messages

by "A. Loum" <

53) FWD: Agroforestry modeling position available

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

54) alias Kukoi

by "MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY" <

55) Fisheries

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

56) Re: Regarding the border closure

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

57) Re: Introduction

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

58) Re: Regarding the border closure

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

59) pia( plitics in Africa

by "M'BAI OF" <

60) Re: Address Search

by "just be the best that you can..." <

61) Re: pia( plitics in Africa

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

62) Fwd: SENEGAL-CULTURE: Role in Slave Trad

by

63) Re: Regarding the border closure

by

64) Re: New member

by Musa Sowe <

65) (Fwd) Poem

by Ousman Gajigo <

66) RE:Musa Sohna

by

67) Re: Ashamed

by Isatou B Kaira <

68) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

by Isatou B Kaira <

69) ASHAMED II

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

70) pia( plitics in Africa

by "M'BAI OF" <

71) Re: pia( plitics in Africa

by "BALA SAHO" <

72) Fwd: HEALTH: Shortage of Vaccine for Fig

by

73) Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: African Women Fear

by

74) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Microcredit Su

by

75) Request for Info on voluntary project

by Greg Fegan <

76) Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)

by "Fatou N'Jie" <

77) HUM: Foreign Translations !!!

by

78) Re: ASHAMED

by

79) Re: ASHAMED II

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

80) Future in our hands-be positive

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

81) HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)

by "Fatou N'Jie" <

82) New member

by

83) Re: ASHAMED II

by Abdou Gibba <

84) Re: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)

by Abdou Gibba <

85) New Member

by "A. Loum" <

86) research by N-sheehan

by "Alhagi Marong" <

87) 'Trojan Horse' Alert!

by

88) Re: 'Trojan Horse' Alert!

by Yvan Russell <

89) Mandinka and Wolof information on the WWW

by Yvan Russell <

90) CAREER OPPORTUNITY

by "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" <

91) CAREER OPPORTUNITY

by "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" <

92) Re:Self Introduction To Gambia-1 Members

by "Solomon P. Sylva" <

93) Moe

by Senessie Turay <

94) Re: Self Introduction To Gambia-1 Members

by

95) New member

by

96) RE: NEW MEMBER INTRODUCTION

by Tamsir Mbai <

97) Re: Mandinka and Wolof information on the WWW

by Andrea Klumpp <

98) RE: NEW MEMBER INTRODUCTION

by "M'BAI OF" <

99) Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.

by Momodou Njie <

100) New Member

by Anna Secka <

101) New Member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

102) Domestic Violence - again

by Andrea Klumpp <

103) Re: Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.

by

104) Re: Your message of `Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:40:02 JST +900'

by

105) Re: Domestic Violence - again

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

106)

by

107) Re: Your message of `Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:40:02 JST +900'

by ABDOU <

108) msa-ec: Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'an (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

109) AHAD mailing list (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

110) PUZZLE SOLUTION

by Tamsir Mbai <

111) Domestic Violence - again -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

112) Polygamy

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

113) Learning mandinka?

by

114) Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)

by Lang KONTEH <

115) INTRODUCTION TO

by MUSA SOHNA <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 10:56:31 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: postcards

Message-ID: <19970209095512.AAA26652@LOCALNAME>



> Hi! A Kodak Picture This multimedia e-mail message from M.B.Krubally

> is waiting for you at

> http://www.kodak.com/digitalImaging/pictureThis/temp_cgi/3115643.html

> Please pick it up within 2 weeks.







Thanks fro the card and Eid Mubarak everyone.



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:49:01 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



>From the land of the rising sun (Japan), I wish everyone a happy Eid

and many more returns of this blessed day. We in Japan prayed today,

Sunday, Feb. 9th.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:52:56 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Native Words of Wisdom

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464"



---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l



How about this?



Lamin Drammeh.



On Sat, 8 Feb 1997 18:16:10 JST +900,



---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Received: from Acer.iuj.ac.jp (RAS07.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.27]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id VAA16011; Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:13:28 +0900

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:13:52 JST +900

From:

Reply-To:

Subject: Fwd: Native Words of Wisdom

To: monica

MIME-Version: 1.0

X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152"



---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Received: from QUCDN.QueensU.CA (QUCDN.QueensU.CA [130.15.126.2]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id BAA21429 for <

Message-Id: <

Received: from QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA by QUCDN.QueensU.CA (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)

with BSMTP id 0639; Fri, 17 Jan 97 11:54:15 EST

Received: from QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA (NJE origin LISTSERV@QUCDN) by QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA (LMail V1.1d/1.7f) with BSMTP id 9513; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:54:08 -0500

Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 01:31:00 +0900

Reply-To: University Student Committee Network <

Sender: University Student Committee Network <

From: Martin Sieg <

Subject: Native Words of Wisdom

X-To: binter-l@spartan.ac.BrockU.CA,

bobphil@morgan.com, wuscnet@qucdn.queensu.ca

To: Multiple recipients of list WUSCNET <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



>********** FORWARDED ****************

>Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 00:35:29 -0600

>From: zar ni <

>To: Multiple recipients of list <

>

>D) Native Words of Wisdom

>

>Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 12:42:04 -0600 (CST)

>From: Jeffrey James Robb <<

>

>Could you post this to your daily announcements? It is a story that was recen

>tly related to me by a Native American. I found it to be particularly inspira

>tional. I feel it is not only relevant to our movement, but to every movement

>, which at it heart, has the goal of bettering humanity.

>

>Thanks

>

>___________________________________________________________________________

> There once was a very wealthy man walking on the shores of lakefront prope

>rty which he owned. It was early in the morning and the sun had not yet risen

>. The man stood and surveyed the beach, marveling at all he owned. In the di

>stance there was a man who appeared to be dancing. The wealthy man wondered w

>hy someone would be out dancing this early in the morning. As he approached h

>e noticed that the young man

>was not dancing but rather it appeared as though he was looking for something

>on the ground, bending over, and throwing the object into the sea.

> This aroused the wealthy mans curiousity further. He continued to approach

> and noticed that the young man was picking fish off the beach and gently toss

>ing them back into the water. He approached the young man and asked him "Why

>is it that you are tossing these fish into the water?" The young man replied

>"So that they do not die." The wealthy man then said "But there are so many fi

>sh." The young man said "Yes and surely they will die if they are left under

>the sun." The wealthy man replied "You are so young and there is so much for

>you to do, why waste your time saving these fish? Do you know how many fish t

>here are in the sea? And how many fish are there just like this, lying on the

> beach? What difference does your work make when they will just wash upon the

> shore tommorrow?"

>

> The young man stopped and thought for a moment. He then reached down and

>picked up another fish, gently tossing it into the water. He turned to the we

>althy man and said: "It made a difference to that fish."

>

>

>

>





---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152--



---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464--



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 14:54:49 -0800

From: Isatou B Kaira <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Domestc violence

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi everyone;

I'm sorry it took me so long to contribute to the above topic. But I

had so much catching up to do with school work after being away for a

whole week because of the flu. It's sad that a young woman lost her life

to it but I hope that her death would not just be like any other death.

After reading all the contrbutions to this topic, there's not much one

can say at the moment about it. This is a topic which has to be taken as

seroius as the FGM topic which attracted so many in the list and as

serious as the political discussions going on this list. I know lots of

people will be thinking that they've got nothing more to add to what has

already been said. Although talking about it is a good start, we should

think about what more can we do about it. How can we relay these

discussions to the majority of the Gambian people back home who don't

have access to the list. Although domestic violence among Gambians

abroad is too much, it all started back home. It's the attitude of

Gambians back home towards domestic violence which makes them continue

it even when they are abroad. So I think it's very impotrant to find

ways to talk to Gambians about this topic. To let them know what's

actually domestic violence and its consequences.

I think the women's bereau would be a good start in helping out. They

can set up a committee to talk to people about it. I know it can be a

difficult thing to do(what with culture and tradition) but there's no

harm in trying( just as in the case of FGM).

This is a topic I've always felt very strongly about. I don't

understand how one can beat up ones partner and then go back to the

person again. Most of thet time if I bring up this topic with Gambians,

most of them say 'oh this is western way of thinking'(that was even

before I came to the 'western' world. Please those who think like that,

stop, this has nothing to do with 'western way' of thinking. If you

think by beating up your partners you are trying to follow up culture or

tradition(whichever) or maybe then your partner will respect you more,

you're making a big mistake. Your partner will never respect you for

that instead your partner will just end up hating you more and more. As

so many of the contributors has pointed out, violence doesn't solve

anything.

And for those who are in any such relationships don't believe that your

partners care or that they are 'just jealous'(as lots of people advice

you) that's why they treat you that way. There are so many ways to show

you that they are jealous. I know it is very difficult to get out. Lot

of people think they wouldn't be able to make it on their own but the

death of that young woman is a good example of(sorry if I offend anyone)

how this can end up. Your life should be worth more than anything in

this world.

Finally thanks to Ndey Drammeh for bring up this topic and all those

who contributed to it (especially the men). Maybe if men who do

this(which are most of the cases in the Gambia) see that other men don't

agree with it then maybe they would think twice before doing it.





Isatou.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 20:07:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Poll update on Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <19970209191110.AAA10582@LOCALNAME>



Hi Gambia-l,

The number of people interested in subscribing to the Daily

Observer is only 47 right now. For those who joined the list

recently, please send me your name if you are interested in being

included. We need about 100 people inorder to start and it will only

cost US$10 per year.

You will find a report from Abdou when he returned from The Gambia in

January. Subscribers will be issued passwords and will be the only

ones having access to the paper online.



Regards

Momodou Camara

mcamara@post3.tele.dk



************************************************************

Date sent: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)

Send reply to: ABDOU <

From: ABDOU <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Gambian trip.





> Hi folks,

> I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to

> you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper

> presence on the Internet.

> For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the

> Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access

> and read for news about current events back home.

> Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it

> would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The

> other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.

> We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the

> assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my

> Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.

> The agreement was that the paper would make available the

> electronic version of each printing. That version would then be

> compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would

> be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.

> TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page

> would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum

> and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to

> The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or

> less.

> I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should

> find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If

> we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project

> until interest picks up.

> Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia

> to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or

> not.

> Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active

> participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without

> exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.

> Bye for now,

> -Abdou.

***

"To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 15:10:38 -0500 (EST)

From: Ousman Gajigo <

To:

Subject: Re: Poll update on Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Momodou,



Please include my name for the Observer online.



Ousman Gajigo



> Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 20:07:20 +0000

> From:

> Subject: Poll update on Daily Observer Online

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Reply-to:



> Hi Gambia-l,

> The number of people interested in subscribing to the Daily

> Observer is only 47 right now. For those who joined the list

> recently, please send me your name if you are interested in being

> included. We need about 100 people inorder to start and it will only

> cost US$10 per year.

> You will find a report from Abdou when he returned from The Gambia in

> January. Subscribers will be issued passwords and will be the only

> ones having access to the paper online.

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

> mcamara@post3.tele.dk

>

> ************************************************************

> Date sent: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)

> Send reply to: ABDOU <

> From: ABDOU <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Gambian trip.

>

>

> > Hi folks,

> > I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to

> > you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper

> > presence on the Internet.

> > For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the

> > Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access

> > and read for news about current events back home.

> > Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it

> > would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The

> > other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.

> > We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the

> > assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my

> > Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.

> > The agreement was that the paper would make available the

> > electronic version of each printing. That version would then be

> > compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would

> > be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.

> > TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page

> > would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum

> > and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to

> > The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or

> > less.

> > I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should

> > find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If

> > we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project

> > until interest picks up.

> > Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia

> > to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or

> > not.

> > Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active

> > participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without

> > exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.

> > Bye for now,

> > -Abdou.

> ***

> "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***

>

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%

Ousman Gajigo

Morris Hall 107

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

phone:(317) 361 7096

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 21:44:16 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/enriched; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable



Hej Momodou,



Could you please add Gabriel Jatta to the list.



His e-mail address is: gabriel.jatta=40helsingborg.se



Greetings.



Matarr M. Jeng.





=20









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 17:47:33 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Human Rights Postings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



LATIR!



Thanks for the info., am very grateful. I know you understand my point and

am glad you do.

You wrote:



>You have a point but I caution that we should not ignore our own human

>rights problems at home. While somewhat biased, the State Dept.'s report

>can give us an interesting perspective of our own situation.

>

>Peace.

>

>Lat





Hey, am with you brother, our own homes can't be left "unclean". While

recognizing individual cases, It's my nature to look at things from a

holistic point of view. Understanding the "whole" gives a better perspective

of the "individual" but they shall not be mixed. That is why I try my best

to draw clear distinctions between different things. Like dealing with US

matters strictly as US and NOT dealing with Gambian matters as US but

strictly Gambian. Even though we share the same "global village" we all from

different "kabilos" (households). It doesn't necessary mean that what works

well for the US should work well for Gambia. If you know what I mean! Hope

am not getting philosophical?



NICE WEEKEND KORITEH



Peace!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 97 17:54:36 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Member anonymity and snooping...

Message-ID: <9702092354.AA00400@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





It would seem that listers could be anonymous if:

(a) they request that their (real) names/e-mail addresses not be revealed in

the member lists sent out from time to time, and not post to the list at all;

or

(b) if listers simply requested to be subscribed to the list under pseudonyms,

post to the list at will, and be listed under their pseudonyms in the member

lists publicized.



If (a) is currently the case (and it seems that it is), then anonymous listers

are necessarily snooping, i.e. they only read but do not participate in list

discussions.



To help prevent snooping (which, from the list's welcome message sent to new

members, is counter list policy), I would recommend (b) for those members that

seek to remain anonymous. With a pseudonym, the freedom of expression of these

members is not stifled... and the list only stands to benefit from the

additional views these members have to offer.



Perhaps aliases can be set up with the ListProcessor (??) to make it easy for

list managers to assign pseudonyms. Of course, list managers will still be

responsible for determining whether or not pseudonym requests are justified.



I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"

(for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime

(whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under

a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official

concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.



Please share your thoughts on this...



- Francis







---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

























------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 17:20:23 -0800 (PST)

From: badjie karafa sw <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Subscriber

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi!



Could you please add Ebrima Sama Corr to the list.

His e-mail account is





THnx



Karafa Badjie

Medical Lab.Sciences

Faculty of Medicine

UBC







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:57:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <



In his speech to parliament during the opening session, the President made a

passing reference to the existing border closure with Senegal in the portion

of his agenda that dealt with the economy. He ackowledged that the closure

significantly curtailed our ability to reexport to neighboring countries , a

crucial component of our overall economy and that his gov't was going to

seek a mutually beneficial resolution of the issue. Ordinarily I would be

thrilled at the gov't's intention to address an important national problem as

this one , but i sort of squirmed after reading through the Presidents'

pronouncements because he seems to be saying that his gov't will not be

bullied into settling for anything less than a fair and equitable resolution.

What is wrong in asking for a leveling of the playing field you ask? well for

starters bilateral trade in its very nature neither produces nor is it

conducted in a fair and equitable manner. It is a constantly changing

phenomenon that concerned govts sustain through ongoing negotiations.In our

case how do we begin to calibrate what is fair cross border trade with

Senegal? Is it only what transpires between the two or do we have to include

our overall trade with the rest of our neighbors that undoubtedly must pass

through Senegal.My view is regardless of what yardstick one uses to measure,

goegraphy compells us toward a need to have the border with Senegal open at

all times.That however does not preclude our leadership from looking for ways

to improve our overall relationship with those we do business with. What

negotiators might be wise to avoid is the tendency to be absorbed into

feelings of righteousness on issues that are supposed to be up for

negotiations. For example if we are unsatisfied with the rate Senegalese

truck drivers pay at Farrfenni crossing on theirway from Kassamance we can

take up that issue with them in an overall negotiating position that

incorporates that important issue but not limited to only that. This would

enable us to use this one issue that is really important to them as a

leverage to get some concession from them on other issues like relaxing

customs procedures for goods that originate from us and passing through them

to neighboring countries.This way both parties interest are served and

business goes uninterrupted. Another way of approaching this same issue would

be to take the position that since the truck drivers are saving a lot by

reducing the distance they would otherwise take by hundreds of miles we will

force a concession by hiking the rate we charge. This immediately sets in a

confrontational tone inevtibly leading to a souring of the overall

relationship.





We have the most liberal trade policies in the entire region and that gives

our businessmen tremendous advantage over our neighbors most of whom operate

under somewhat restrictive import/export regulations. But we are also in the

tenous position of depending on an open border with Senegal if we are to

nurture and ultimately make the reexport sector of our economy the dynamic

engine of our development it ought to be.This would entail having to

constantly cojole, argue and negotiate with the Senegalese and always bearing

in mind that closure is not an option for us . To this end I'd like to

suggest the following:



The gov't immediately initiate negotiations bearing in mind that they are

coming into the talks with a weakened hand because of the way the issue was

handled initially.To this end we must offer to the Senegalese as a gesture a

temporary resumption of whatever arrangements were in place prior to the

flareup including rates.In return we can ask for the immediate opening of the

border under rules it operated before closure.



We should propose a bilateral commission be appointed to study the whole

issue of our border trade and draw up guidelines that officials on both sides

can use to monitor whatever protocols are agreed to.This would enable us to

contain potential disputes before they get out of hand.



The President himself can greatly help matters by developing a personal

rapport with president Diouf through visits . Personal relationships are key

in advancing diplomatic objectives and usually a phone call or two can

diffuse what may take diplomats a while to untangle.



I do not believe playing hard ball would serve our interest in this case.It

is time to lick our wounds and settle. Risking the shrinkage of an already

battered economy is where we are heading if this issue is not promptly

adressed.



Karamba Touray









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 23:58:25 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Francis Njie wrote:



> It would seem that listers could be anonymous if:

> (a) they request that their (real) names/e-mail addresses not be revealed in

> the member lists sent out from time to time, and not post to the list at all;

> or

> (b) if listers simply requested to be subscribed to the list under pseudonyms,

> post to the list at will, and be listed under their pseudonyms in the member

> lists publicized.

>

> If (a) is currently the case (and it seems that it is), then anonymous listers

> are necessarily snooping, i.e. they only read but do not participate in list

> discussions.

>

> To help prevent snooping (which, from the list's welcome message sent to new

> members, is counter list policy), I would recommend (b) for those members that

> seek to remain anonymous. With a pseudonym, the freedom of expression of these

> members is not stifled... and the list only stands to benefit from the

> additional views these members have to offer.



I would urge my fellow list members to join me in asking the

administrators of this forum to stick to the current rules. This might

seem slightly paranoiac but bear with me.



There are those who believe that rules are made to be broken or at least

bent. I have no problem with that. If you decide to join this list

faking your true identity, more power to you. If you are caught however

you should face the consequences; dismissal, embarrassment, whatever.



On the other side there may be those who have justifiable reasons for

keeping their identity secret. Say, for example, His Royal Airness

Michael Jordan has a keen interest on Gambian matters and related

issues. We should leave such cases to the discretion of our

administrators as Francis mentioned:



> Perhaps aliases can be set up with the ListProcessor (??) to make it easy for

> list managers to assign pseudonyms. Of course, list managers will still be

> responsible for determining whether or not pseudonym requests are justified.



......



> I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"

> (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime

> (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under

> a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official

> concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.



I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow

people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 21:06:43 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: You Have A Postcard!

Message-ID: <



===================================================================

You have a postcard from Lamin Drammeh (Japan). (

To retreive this postcard

point your web browser at



http://www.ahmeds.com/card



And Select View E-card .



and type DICAHDNW when requested.



Your Postcard will be valid for 2 weeks from receipt of this email



--------------------------------------------------------------------

Ahmeds E-cards, Another free service by

--------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 09:35:24 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MR.OMAR F.NBAYE!!

As I said a couple of days ago,I am indeed the BASS your

friend,my

younger brother,Saihou Drammeh introduced you to back in 1987.I can

still

very vividly recall noticing the striking resemblance between your

features and those of your profoundly learned father.And I am indeed the

Bass who had dated and almost married your fantastically gorgeous and

intelligent

cousin,the late Yama Singhateh.I am sure HER SOUL is now resting

PEACEFULLY and

BLISSFULLY in the HEAVENS.And my Mom is a big fan of your Mom; she

believes that your mom is a symbol of the modern Gambian woman:

educated,beautiful,smart and profoundly self-confident.She even told my

sister once that she wanted her to be just like your Mom when she grew

up.So,in addition to being neighbours,we are related to each other in a

number of

other ways;so I wish to use the opportunity of this Festive Season to

pray for everyone back home ,and the world at large, for a

happy,peaceful and prosperous 1997.

But so much for nostalgia,and so much for the 'GOOD OLD DAYS' back in

our neighbourhood in Serre Kunda/Dippa Kunda!!



I would have shared your sense of total gloom and dispair about Africa's

politics if you had written me this piece years ago.Of course, you are

right in saying that there are lots of things still going on in black

Africa that are disgusting,to say the least.

Many of our black prophets have been killed or exiled by their own

people,even if some of the perpetrators were on the payrolls of the

C.I.A, S.A.S or the French or Belgian Secret Service.In addition to

Nkrumah,Lumumba and Cabral,Sankara and many like

him have been neutralised in Imperialism's attempt to silence the people

who have shown talent for articulating the black people's desire and

determination,

like all the other races on this planet,to run their own lives and

resources

the way they see fit,regardless of whether other people like it or

not.As if all that was not bad enough,just a few years ago,we started to

watch those horrifying pictures of human carnage,death and destruction;

first, from Somalia,then Liberia,then Burundi and finally,the black

people's HOLOCUST,Rwanda.I can very well understand,Mr.NBAYE, how

terribly difficult it could be,for a youngman like yourself,who has not

yet had enough time to read the history of the black people ,let alone

the history of the World,not to get hopelessly

depressed and believe what the White Media wants everyone,including the

black people themselves,to believe that things have become

only worse for us since we grabbed our independence and

threw the white colonialists out of our countries,and that it will

always remain that way so long as we don't accept them back as our

masters to run our lands,lives and resources for us.But,this long

List of bad news notwithstanding,I remain optimistic about the future

politics of the Black Continent.But before telling you why,I want to say

a

few more things.



Professor EDWARD SAID has taught us that the Crude Colonialism we used

to

know in the past is now over

and most unlikely to come back again,but that doesn't mean that the West

has stopped controlling or trying to control the lives of its former

colonies,only that it is no longer

as blatant and brutal as it used to be.The Professor has told us that

the

new instrument

of control is:THE POWER TO NARRATE AND THE POWER TO BLOCK OTHER

NARRATIVES FROM FORMING.And that means the West's enormous capacity to

tell its side of the story in such a way that we would love to listen to

it and believe what it says when its over,and its

enormous capacity to tell our story in a way we would love to listen to

it and be disgusted with ourselves when its over.And here is an example:

one day I was watching

a B.B.C Documentary on the RUWANDAN GENOCIDE with a young Gambian

student here.Halfway through the programmme,this youngman somehow lost

his nerves and could not stand those grisly images any longer,he quickly

jumped into my bed,grabbed my pillow and hid his face,screaming:"How

could black people slaughter other black people as if they were nothing

but cockroaches?! This is why I sometimes hate being black" The reaction

of the=20

this young Gambian student is disturbingly similar to the kind of

attitude expressed in your letter.And one of the reasons for that is

that this youngman is like you in many ways than one.Firstly,like

you,this youngman had not had any proper grounding in African and Black

history,because he comes from,well,where else? GAMBIA.

Secondly,like you,he is still in his early twenties and in his first

couple of years at the University, working hard to get himself trained

for his profession.And because of that,he almost never gets enough time

on his hands to do something else,but whenever

he does have time left,he would spend it on watching t.v.,and that

Little Box is as dangerous as it is informative and exciting,especially

for a youngman who comes from a

culture(Gambia),which considers knowledge as nothing more than a means

to secure a salaried job and almost never as an intrument of

understanding how the the world works

in general and humanity's role in it. =20



So,I thought it was my Moral Responsibility as older brother who had at

least a TUPPENCE knowledge of Africa's history to sit my younger friend

down and explain

to him how the B.B.C LIED or at least misrepresented the so called

Ethnic Clensing.

Not that the images we watched were manufactured or anything of that

sort.No,far from it.All of those Matchete wielding animals butchering

their fellow countrymen were Rwandan Hutus and the people they butchered

were Rwandan Tutsis.So,that was not the problem.But telling a LIE is not

always the act of saying something that has not taken

place; it is also deliberately leaving out an important piece of

information simply because it is at odds with the kind of conclusion you

want your readers or listeners to draw.Now,since my this young friend

had had no knowledge of the complicated history of Rwanda before he

watched the so called Documentary,it was not long before he reached

exactly the conclusion that the B.B.C had wanted the world,and the

blacks themselves

to draw,namely that whenever black people are left by themselves for any

length of time=20

they degenerate into animals and start devouring each other,which ,by

extension, means

that such Babarism would not have happened if we were still colonising

them.So,I had to provide those missing elements for my little friend.



Like any other two tribes in Africa living on the same piece of land,the

Hutus and the Tutsis had been living together in relative harmony for

hundreds of years before colonialism.The Tutsis,the minority of about

ten to fourteen percent in both Rwanda and neighbouring Burundi are

traditionally Cattle Herders, just like the Fullas in West Africa.As for

the Hutus,the overwhelming majority, they are traditionally farmers,just

like the Mandinkas in the Gambia.Of course,they had from time to time

fought each other.But that is natural given the fact that Cows don't

know the differnce between a well cultivated farm from a naturally grown

grassland.But whenever such skirmishes broke out,only a handful of

individuals would be killed before the village elders from

both tribes would intervene to calm things down and talk sense into the

beligerents.Things continued like that until the Belgians came and

colonised both Burundi and Rwanda.Now,that was when the BIG SEED that

germinated, grew and culminated into the black Holocust we watched on

the T.V was first sowed into the blood of both the Rwandan and Burundian

people.It took the Belgians no time to notice something that they would

eventually use to ruthless effect.They noticed that the Tutsis,in

addition to being on the average taller and slimmer than the majority

Hutus,they had a lighter skin and sharp pointed nose that almost looked

like a European one.So,they quickly decided that the Tutsis were their

natural allies and they started to woo them,and persuade them to send

their children to their schools.And after years of teaching,training

and indoctrinating Tutsi children,all the pieces of the puzzle started

to fall in place for the Belgians,almost exactly as they had planned it.

An army of young Tutsis had graduated;the future elite and accomplices

in the colonisation and exploitation of Rwanda had been born.The most

important aspect of their training in addition to the basic skills of

reading,writing and rithmetic was=20

HISTORY.And that history was based on the the following premises:1)that

the Tutsis were=20

not really black people and were not at all related to the Hutus;2)that

the Tutsis were inherently superior to their shorter and darker

compatriots, the Hutus; 3) that the Tutsis,like the Belgians,were

foreigners in Rwanda.They had come either from Ethiopia or the Middle

East.A Racist Doctrine of Hitlerian Proportion!



Thus,after only one generation,the Tutsis had not only learnt,loved and

believed in their new History,they had come to relish the unique social

status and power it had given them.As soon as they 'knew' that they were

neither related to Hutus nor belonged to Rwanda,they were now

psychologically ready to,on behalf of their Belgian Masters,do anything

to help make the Belgian Colonial Machine in Rwanda a success.And that

means overworking,terrorising and sometimes even brutalizing the largely

illiterate and ignorant Hutu majority.And things continued that way

almost throughout the colonial period, and it came to the point where

most Hutus came to believe eventually that the Tutusis were indeed

superior and they were inferior - when a lie has been said many times

enough, it becomes extremely difficult not to believe it.Of course,the

sytem was not watertight.Eventually,many Hutus were able to slip through

the net and got educated just like the Tutsis;so that a couple of years

before independence,their numbers was substantial enough to enable them

to clandestinely organize and inform their largely illiterate Hutu

brothers of the utmost need to overthrow the Tutsi minority before

independence, so as to prevent them from enslaving them even more after

the departure of the Belgians.And ,indeed in 1959,they not only

successfully overthrew the Tutsis,but also senselessly butchered about a

hundred thousand of them.And thanks to the Belgians for the HISTORY of

Hate they had taught the Rwandans,and thanks to Hitler for inventing

the FINAL SOLUTION.Of course, Blood Begets Blood; and once one side has

spilt the blood

of the other side,you can be sure that the other side also would try to

do the same whenever the opportunity presents itself.And still,thirty

something years later,that Rwandan blood has tragically not stopped

flowing!



Mr.NBAYE,the Kenyan Professor was right when he said: "We Can't Go On

Blaming

The Colonialists Eternally For All Our Problems.Yes,They Set Up The

System,But it Is Us

Who Have Been Unable To Change It". But when we have read our history

properly and know the big and the little forces the colonialists set in

motion a long time ago in our lives and in our lands and then watched a

Documentary such as the one mentioned above,and heard the reporter

insinuating that it is our own incompetence that has led to the mess we

are in,its impossible not to scream back and say:"You LIAR,Its All Your

Fault!" And that was exactly what,our young Gambian student did after he

had

heard the full and the whole truth about Rwanda.True,the tragedy is

still going on,but

knowing about it neither broke him down nor made him depair about the

future of his people.He was almost in the same state of mind as the

Nigerian Poet who once said:" I Dare To Hope For The Future Of My

Africa,Though Sometimes It Is Not Easy."



TO BE CONTINUED .... TOMORROW!!



Regards Bassss!!





=20











--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:25:06 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Well done my brother , but first I'd like to assure you that I did

not take it personal and secondly, I'd like to commned you for

clarifying things in a professional like manner and finally, yes I do

accept your apology . Please NB I was not the least offended.

Everything is just cool, believe me .



Regards

Omar



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:41:05 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

Message-ID: <19970210113953.AAB24216@LOCALNAME>



> Francis Njie wrote:

> .....

>

> > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"

> > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime

> > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under

> > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official

> > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.

>

> I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow

> people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.

>

> Peace.

>

> Lat

>



I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost

one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The

listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them

from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a

condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.



Peace

Momodou Camara

-----------------------------

Here are the number of messages per non-concealed subscriber:



12

vbu053@freenet.mb.ca 1

badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca 2

57

14

marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA 2

mloum@chat.carleton.ca 2

bf299@freenet.carleton.ca 8

C_JAGNE@tuna.stmarys.ca 0

ReneNjie@easyinternet.ca 0

133

p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de 1

garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 6

utbult@bahnhof.se 0

b96nj@mh1.hh.se 0

silla@unfpa.org 0

nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org 0

blyons@aed.aed.org 4

dott@aed.org 0

TSALLAH@worldbank.org 5

kosarsar@scn.org 1

33

113

gdiallo@dk-online.dk 2

10

0702fk@jtp.brock.dk 0

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk 2

82

l.sabally@ic.ac.uk 1

J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk 1

P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk 5

D.N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk 0

P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk 0

O.Diarra@E-Eng.hull.ac.uk 0

Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk 3

13

E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk 1

S.A.N'Dow@icsl.ac.uk 0

LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk 0

cen6mtw@ECU-01.NOVELL.LEEDS.AC.UK 0

b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk 5

roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk 0

wadda@ihe.nl 0

foxwell@globalxs.nl 1

ydarboe@sisna.com 0

13

13

masada@octonline.com 0

10

101573.1703@compuserve.com 8

100731.2004@CompuServe.com 0

101346.15@CompuServe.COM 0

106170.3155@CompuServe.COM 1

101377.1007@Compuserve.com 0

76453.1037@compuserve.com 0

75523.3247@compuserve.com 1

57

jacka@netwalk.com 0

26

francis_njie@swissbank.com 0

ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 2

84

ALIAS431@aol.com 2

touray1@aol.com 3

FATIS76@aol.com 1

Mbk007@aol.com 9

KBadjie338@aol.com 0

MANSALA@aol.com 9

17

10

ajarra@aol.com 0

ederisa@aol.com 0

12

AJagne@aol.com 3

Linguere@aol.com 0

HMBYE@aol.com 1

LABojang@aol.com 1

YamaYandeh@aol.com 0

liedrammeh@aol.com 2

salifuj@aol.com 2

15

pamodou@aol.com 1

15

dceesay@aol.com 0

beesey@aol.com 7

jkrubally@aol.com 1

Bukary@aol.com 1

ALFALL@papl.com 6

mamarie@ix.netcom.com 1

mkah@ix.netcom.com 1

MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM 0

tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com 0

emdennis@ix.netcom.com 6

krubally@ix.netcom.com 1

Laye_gmb@msn.com 0

Bngum@MSN.Com 1

sarian.loum@eng.sun.com 0

al@orgear.com 0

gamembdc@primanet.com 0

paomar@iglou.com 4

GTZW80A@prodigy.com 0

38

10

tgrotnes@online.no 3

kaiisa@hs.nki.no 9

71

10

thor.hasle@icl.no 0

momodou.jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 9

ecaraban@sn.no 0

perg@nfh.uit.no 0

omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 4

momodous@stud.ntnu.no 0

ba-musa.ceesay@oslo.norad.telemax.no 5

102

Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us 0

179

15

Malang.maane@sid.net 0

Kaba@earthlink.net 0

18

ejndow@wico.net 0

OJallow@mail.idt.net 0

vanjakim@comet.net 1

seela@oz.net 0

et121179@student.uq.edu.au 2

sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu 0

lem10@columbia.edu 0

209

Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu 7

BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU 0

OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU 1

FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu 4

Bitt9682@udc.edu 1

MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU 1

39

ojah@students.wisc.edu 1

12

isatou@glue.umd.edu 8

Tijan@wam.umd.edu 2

salieu@wam.umd.edu 1

aceesay@wam.umd.edu 1

22

mcham@cldc.howard.edu 1

Touray@cldc.howard.edu 0

gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 6

njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu 7

GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU 5

gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu 2

gajigoo@wabash.edu 7

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 5

wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu 4

Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu 0

gndow@spelman.edu 3

17

222

26

modu@u.washington.edu 0

ksagnia@hamilton.edu 0

faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu 3

amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu 0

isatoub@student.umass.edu 2

ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 6

mceesay@olemiss.edu 0

72

mjallow@sct.edu 0

mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU 0

13

31

35

13

ceesayk@acs.bu.edu 0

17

964njie@alpha.nlu.edu 3

gs01bkk@panther.gsu.edu 1

chemsm@panther.gsu.edu 0

gs01fnn@panther.gsu.edu 5

111

njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 4

jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 3

12

asirleaf@music.transy.edu 1

16

dott@usaid.gov 5

9320060@talabah.iiu.my 0

9220373@talabah.iiu.my 0

9320083@talabah.iiu.my 1

17

9540008@talabah.iiu.my 1

iscorr@total.net 0

gabriel.jatta@helsingborg.se 0



Total number of postings since Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996 : 2998



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:41:05 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970210113953.AAA24216@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Both Gabriel Jatta and Ebrima Sama Corr have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have introductions from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l Gabou and Ebrima,

please send your introductions to to the list.





Best regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:56:04 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Hanging Out with a Murderer

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 23:20:19 -0500 (EST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Hanging Out with a Murderer



> First of all my wife and I want to send our condolences to the family of the

> lady which was killed in New York.

>

> Last Sunday as I was at my store in Downtown Los Angeles, I was introduced to

> one Essa Jaiteh by a Senegelese friend. This friend told me that he had just

> met Essa on the street and Essa was looking for a fellow Gambian. He had

> just moved out here from Ohio. My Senegalese friend brought him to my store

> and we sat there talking to each other for quiet awhile trying to know each

> other better.

>

> As we were talking, I noticed that Essa was not saying anything about what he

> exactly was looking for in L.A.. Then I asked what I could do to help him

> with his plans. The stories that he told me that day were very strange and

> unbelieveable. I just disregarded them thinking he was just one desperate

> fellow Gambian who is just having a hard time and wanted a friend. I didn't

> have any idea about what had really happen to him. Not knowing that he

> acutally murdered his wife in New York and was just trying to have a place to

> hide from the authorities.

>

> I then went with him to introduce him to other fellow Gambians around my

> area. On this day I had not heard anything yet about the murder. He started

> acting funny when I told him that I knew some friends in New York. He would

> always ask me "Who do you know in N.Y.C.? How often do you talk to them?

> Have you heard anything from N.Y.C. these days?". I wondered, "Why is he

> asking me all these questions?" I even told my cousin that I don't trust

> this guy.

>

> By 5:00 p.m. he said he was going back to the hotel that he was staying at.

> I then gave him my number to call me that night. Maybe I could pick him up

> to come for dinner at my house with myself and my wife. I also offered to

> drive him to his hotel then he started acting funny again by telling me that

> he does not need a ride. I was just trying to be a brother to him, but it

> seemed that he was not really welcoming my offers.

>

> He never called me the next morning and so I started to worry about him. I

> tried to call the next day to his hotel. To my surprise there was no such

> name registered to the hotel. Not even the room number he gave to me

> existed.

>

> As I was trying to open my store a friend of mine told me that a lady was

> shot in N.Y.C. by her husband. In addition, he heard that the husband had

> feld to L.A.. Then I told my friend that I think it was the same guy "Essa".

> The one I had introduced to him the other day. He said that it cannot be

> him because he seemed to be a very nice guy. I told my friend Ebriham about

> all the strange things I had noticed in him and all the questions he had

> asked me. Also, I told him about how nervous he looked when I mentioned

> certain people's names who lived in NYC. Then from there we tried calling

> New York to find out exactly what happen and the description of the murderer.

> Surprisingly it turned out to be the same guy.

>

> I immediatley contacted the police and explained the story to them. They

> advised me to call the Sheriff Dept.. They said that they would sen

> detectives over to help out in the investigation. But first they told me to

> call the LA County Jail and ask if they possibly had him in custody. When I

> called the jail, they told me that he was in custody. They have already

> caught him on February 3rd and he was in the Downtown County Jail.

>

> That was such a relief to me because here I was trying to help a fellow

> Gamdian whom I had felt sorry for, when in fact he was a murderer. It would

> really help in such cases next time if the word is passed around as quickly

> as possible.

>

> I hope that there shall never be another tragedy such as this murder again.

>

> Lamin Touray

> Los Angeles, California

>

Nuff Respect Big L , you've done the right thing and you've done

every Gambian proud because "thou shall not kill". Women should

be treated with maximum love and respect . Well so for men but I

personally believe that women need it more than men . So please

lets love oneanother and avoid this unneccessary killings.



My heart goes out to the family of the deceased and also the

family ot the person who committed this unneccessary crime

because as we can all image they are all innocent and must be going

through pure hell and embarassment and highly unlikely that they'll

ever see their boy again. I hope you'll undersand my point and not

to jump into conclusions. NB I AM NOT SAYING THAT ITS

ALRIGHT TO KILL. WHATEVER HAPPENS TO THE

MURDERER , HESURE DESERVES BUT HIS IMMEDIATE

FAMILY DOES NOT COS' THEY ARE INNOCENT .





bIG L my e-mail add. is





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 14:07:25 +-100

From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <

To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"

<

Subject: Welcome To New-Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Welcome to Gabriel Jatta and to all new members. Thank you all for your contributions.

Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 09:33:39 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> > Francis Njie wrote:

> > .....

> >

> > > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"

> > > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime

> > > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under

> > > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official

> > > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.

> >

>

> I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost

> one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The

> listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them

> from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a

> condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.



I agree with both of you guys. I think that we need to explicitly warn

that all those members who still have not sent their intros. be given a

month's grace period to do so. I think that lurking is one thing, but not

even sending an introduction (as simple as ABC) is not a fair compromise to

those active list memebers.



Furthermore, some members have e-mail addresses that they are no longer

using. It would be helpful if managers could devise a way to determine which

addresses are valid. It's not only unfair to be a neutral observer but it

also undermines the existence of the fruitful discussions that members are

engaging in. Like I said before, we are all in this together even if we have

to take sides.



Thanks to all the active members.



-keep it up!



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallolw@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 16:14:17 +0100 (MET)

From: Nuha Jatta <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho

Message-ID: <199702101514.QAA02953@sigma>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Md5: mb1isI+F5f9e5nfHaHlf1Q==



Take it easy Omar Saho.











Your brother,



NUHA JATTA



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 13:03:54 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: Re: Healthcare

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Greg, I am sorry for mistaking "thrust" for "trust"- a significant

reading error. Thanks for replying Omar Saho who seems to mix our

positions- the questions directed to me were probably ment for you...



Heidi Skramstad





> Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 10:16:52 -0600

> Reply-to:

> From: Greg Fegan <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: Healthcare



> Just a quick reply to Heidi,

>

> The word I used was thrust, as in direction, rather than trust. In addition

> I believe that the majority of the journals that MRC publish in are

> available at their library which visitors are welcome to use.

>

> regards

>

> Greg

>

> At 11:26 AM 02/07/97 GMT+1, you wrote:

> >Hello!

> >Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:

> >>

> >> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours

> >> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of

> >> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used to

> >> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked there, I

> >> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior

> >personnel.

> >>

> >> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is ample,

> >> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows

> >> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then

> >> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list

> >> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and I'd

> >> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.

> >>

> >

> >At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April

> >1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded

> >by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed.

> >One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what

> >Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access

> >to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be

> >continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications

> >to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the

> >seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.

> >

> >Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for

> >this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was

> >discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality of

> health

> >research in The Gambia, but also communication between

> >researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an

> >invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long

> >run contribute to a better quality on health services.

> >

> >On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in the

> scientific

> >literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."

> >relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical

> >research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and

> >Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about

> >what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the

> >actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't

> >know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on

> > my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an

> >scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is

> >injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the

> >children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose

> >children got malaria?

> >

> >I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack

> >information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence

> >of international trust.

> >

> >Heidi Skramstad

> >

> >

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

> TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)

> Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine

> Tel(504) 584 1759

> Email:

> WWW:

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 10:22:44 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Ssho

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



OMAR F. M=B4BAI,



(TOM) i really did want to approach to enquire about your person, i was very

curious due to the spelling of your surname Mbai instead of Mbye, which many

don=B4t i was little suspicious of your person. When i read Bass=B4s message=

to

you i do know now who you are. Thre was a strong neighbourhood bond between

my mum and your grand parents at Dippa Kunda. I knew your mum, Adama (Deen),

Yankuba, Abdou Daddy, Ismaila (SUUM) and all the rest. Abdou is the one who

visits my mum most. Your mum was my teachet in Primary 5, Fatou Mbai

(Camara)when i make some nuisance she use to tell me, Saho for you this not

goimg to lead to any problems for you are not a complete stranger to me. You

know those sorts monkey dance and pick up the pin. I deeply wished it was

today then there would have been a lot i would rectify. She was reallyt

concerned about my perfomances helps a lot in my lessons and follow me up

with real alert which i didn=B4t regret today.



Concerning Bass message to you i noticed that Yama passed away, when was

this? I had also a relation with her family, the dad, mum when she was

teaching at Herman Gmeiner primary School at Bakoteh, Mamma, Fanta, Mohammed

and all the rest we knew each others family personally. I used to receive

advices from Mr. Singateh when he was the DPS at the ministry of health and

people like I.A.S. Burang John who is a friend of his.



I attended Mammas weeding in 1992 when i was in the Gambia for holidays, she

was married to one Baboucarr Ndow of New York. Concerning Mohammed we hung a

lot together during my =B495 holidays and enjoyed many fruitful dicussions

with him. When he informed me that he is now residing at the grand parents

place at Dippa kunda. I last talked to your dad when i paid a visit at his

Hill street Chambers in=B492.



With kind regards



Omar S. Saho, Consultant

Ullevaal University Hospital

Dept. for STD & HIv, Olafia-clinic

Postuttak Gronland P.K.

n-0133 Oslo Norway







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 15:25:45 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hi brother Fams , I'm glad you got my point and must say that I

fully understand your point of view. Rest assured.



Regards

Omar



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:41:11 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <



Thank you Karamba for bringing this subject forward. I find this subject quite important, although I must admit, I have little understanding of the issues. Can someone clarify for me a few questions? What is Senegeal's explanation for keeping the border closed and what are they asking for to have it reopend?



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 17:10:56 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Ssho

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hi Uncle Omar Saho, so to speak and since you know and used to

hang out with them back in the days . The first thing I'll tell my

mom when I got home today after saying " EWU-LARA YABOI",

to her ,is to ask if she can remember some of her pupils at primary

school and then I'll remind her of you and see what's she got to

say about you .

You are indeed absolutely right in that there is a very close

connection betweenMY maternal parents and yours and I'm very glad

to know about that . "INNING BARA M'BARING".



Regards,

omar



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:26:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Personal Messages: A Plea

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



the number of messages generated by listmembers has risen dramatically as

a reflection of our growth. The exchange of information is healthy and

quite invaluable to all of us. However, I must plead one more time (as

Momodou Camara and many others have already done) for members to direct

personal messages to the intended targets instead of the List. It is

becoming very frustrating and some members tend to ignore the pleas.



("instead of to the list")



I also second Pa-Abdou's comments underscoring the significance of

communicating effectively as opposed to concerning ourselves with

whether "dots" and "commas" are in the right places.



A final plea: Please quote relevant portions of messages you are

responding to instead of attaching the entire piece!



Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh

Knoxville, TN



Phone: (423) 544-7748

Fax: (423) 602-2353

Mobile:(423) 919-6498

Other e-mail:



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 14:45:29 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:



>

> I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost

> one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The

> listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them

> from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a

> condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.



In my posting I was addressing the issues of concealed identity and

government snoopers as introduced by Francis:

>

> > Francis Njie wrote:

> > .....

> >

> > > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"

> > > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime

> > > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under

> > > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official

> > > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.

> >

> > I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow

> > people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.

> >

> > Peace.

> >

> > Lat

> >



But both Messrs. Camara and Jallow have a good point. In the spirit of

open and free discussion perhaps we should make sure that all members

have introduced themselves.



''I agree with both of you guys. I think that we need to explicitly warn

that all those members who still have not sent their intros. be given a

month's grace period to do so. I think that lurking is one thing, but

not

even sending an introduction (as simple as ABC) is not a fair compromise

to

those active list memebers.'' (Modou Jallow)



I should however plead guilty on this issue. I did not introduce myself

until I actually made my first contribution to a discussion on the

list. If I were one who refrained from actively participating in these

discussions I may not have ever introduced myself.



The idea is good one. Apart from allowing all those who contribute to

know who they are addressing, by formally introducing yourself you may

very well open up opportunities for yourself either professionally,

academically, socially or otherwise.



In fairness though, perhaps the administrators, time permitting, could

develop an automatic (direct) letter to those who join that one,

introduces them to the list and all list members and two, states clearly

that they should reciprocate and introduce themselves to the list and

future list members.



Momodou Camara also wrote:



> Here are the number of messages per non-concealed subscriber:

....



I am not sure I understand the purpose of making such a list public.



It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel

somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose

of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while

they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I

believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not

discourage people from joining.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 22:13:45 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...

Message-ID: <19970210211237.AAB22886@LOCALNAME>



Lat wrote:

>

> I am not sure I understand the purpose of making such a list public.

>

> It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel

> somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose

> of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while

> they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I

> believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not

> discourage people from joining.

>



The purpose is not to discourage people joining, on the contrary it

is a reminder to those who might have forgotten to introduce

themselves. With the list they can see that they have not sent a

single mail to the list which could be an introduction.



" Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting a

self-introduction to the list."



Peace!

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 16:31:18 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> In his speech to parliament during the opening session, the President made a

> passing reference to the existing border closure with Senegal in the portion

> of his agenda that dealt with the economy. He ackowledged that the closure

> significantly curtailed our ability to reexport to neighboring countries , a

> crucial component of our overall economy and that his gov't was going to

> seek a mutually beneficial resolution of the issue. Ordinarily I would be

> thrilled at the gov't's intention to address an important national problem as

> this one , but i sort of squirmed after reading through the Presidents'

> pronouncements because he seems to be saying that his gov't will not be

> bullied into settling for anything less than a fair and equitable resolution.

....

> I do not believe playing hard ball would serve our interest in this case.It

> is time to lick our wounds and settle. Risking the shrinkage of an already

> battered economy is where we are heading if this issue is not promptly

> adressed.



This is a central problem of our foreign policy that needs to be

addressed. Not simply this issue but generally the way in which our

gov't has dealt with issues like this. Diplomacy is key and quite

frankly it has been lacking in the last two years.



> negotiations. For example if we are unsatisfied with the rate Senegalese

> truck drivers pay at Farrfenni crossing on theirway from Kassamance we can

> take up that issue with them in an overall negotiating position that

> incorporates that important issue but not limited to only that. This would

> enable us to use this one issue that is really important to them as a

> leverage to get some concession from them on other issues like relaxing

> customs procedures for goods that originate from us and passing through them

> to neighboring countries.This way both parties interest are served and

> business goes uninterrupted. Another way of approaching this same issue would

> be to take the position that since the truck drivers are saving a lot by

> reducing the distance they would otherwise take by hundreds of miles we will

> force a concession by hiking the rate we charge. This immediately sets in a

> confrontational tone inevtibly leading to a souring of the overall

> relationship.



In 1995 the gov't tried to do this but again instead of approaching the

matter in a diplomatic manner they were rather confrontational and

retaliatory and simply increased the rate multi-fold to a point that

angered the Senegalese.



The Farafenni crossing is also crucial to Senegal's internal security.

When they mobilize troops and artillery from north to south they

literally save days by using the crossing. Such a sensitive issues

requires delicate handling.



> The gov't immediately initiate negotiations bearing in mind that they are

> coming into the talks with a weakened hand because of the way the issue was

> handled initially.To this end we must offer to the Senegalese as a gesture a

....

> We should propose a bilateral commission be appointed to study the whole

> issue of our border trade and draw up guidelines that officials on both sides

> can use to monitor whatever protocols are agreed to.This would enable us to

> contain potential disputes before they get out of hand.

>

> The President himself can greatly help matters by developing a personal

> rapport with president Diouf through visits . Personal relationships are key

> in advancing diplomatic objectives and usually a phone call or two can

> diffuse what may take diplomats a while to untangle.



You're right and it should be noted that thus far Jammeh has remained

somewhat confrontational. Just a few month's ago I saw an interview he

did with the Senegalese TV where the issue was brought up and he said

that the issue was left to the Senegalese government. That they signed

an agreement promising to open the borders but haven't. While I'm sure

everything Jammeh said was true, the tone was quite antagonistic and

unhelpful. It seemed as though he was trying to garner the support of

the Senegalese viewers, where he enjoys a large degree of popularity.

(The interview was so popular in Dakar that the programme was repeated

twice on TV)



After the movement of goods was initially restricted by the Senegalses

in 1993 and followed by the devaluation of CFA, Bakary Darboe, then Min.

of Finance, spent the early part of 1994 quietly shuttling between Dakar

and Banjul and an agreement was made and carried through. Goods were in

fact moving albeit not at the same levels or rate as before. This is

the type of diplomacy that the situation now requires.



The border problem is historic. The Senegalese have for decades accused

Gambians of smuggling goods into Senegal. One of the motivating factors

for Senegal in the establishment of the Senegambia Sercretariat(?) in

the sixties and the Confederation that followed was this very issue.



When the coup took place in July '94 the Senegalese authorities closed

the borders completely for security reasons and later reopened it only

for noncommercial movement. In my opinion the Senegalese saw the coup

as an opportunity to once again restrict cross border trade. The

situation remains the same up until today. If you are sending goods to

a third country, they a require bank transactions and plethora of

supporting documents to allow the goods to pass.



> We have the most liberal trade policies in the entire region and that gives

> our businessmen tremendous advantage over our neighbors most of whom operate

> under somewhat restrictive import/export regulations. But we are also in the



I was told that we also have one of the most efficient ports in terms of

turnover rate and coupled with our strategic location and relatively

stable and available currency, we are in a very good position to

strengthen what many considered a boom-bust economy.



In 1993 the government began putting together a programme called

''Gateway 2000'' (or something like that), where it was proposed that

Gambia become ''the Singapore of West Africa'' by sometime in the early

21st century. The program was laughed at and criticized by many in the

papers and public forums as nothing more than a dream but it became

Gambia's development policy. It included the extension and improvement

of the Sea port and Airport, and the improvement of communications

(roads, technology, etc.) and education (schools, literacy, etc.) among

others.



It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme for

Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in

October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched

earlier last year.



Because of the coup, we lost some of the advantage we enjoyed earlier

and so now that we have returned to civilian rule Gambians deserve a

''peace-dividend'' of sorts. Normalizing our relations with Senegal

would indeed be the first step forward.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 22:23:37 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Outrageous Internet Fees

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-l,



The telephone companies have managed to bite a chunk of the Internet

Services. Once they found that the taste was sweet, they are out to make

our lives even more miserable by a proposed per minute internet charge.



For people on fixed/limited incomes, per minute internet charges would

greatly restrict their ability to access information. As mainstream media

becomes more and more under the control of a few people/corporations, I

feel it is most important that ordinary citizens have access to alternative

views (such as those available on the internet) without an increased

financial burden.



>

> I am writing to inform you of a very important matter that is

> currently under review by the FCC. Your local telephone company has

> filed a proposal with the FCC to impose per minute charges for your

> internet service. They contend that your usage has or will hinder the

> operation of the telephone network.

> It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were

> required to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an

> email box for your comments, responses must be received by February

> 13, 1997. Send your comments to

> think.

> Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to sneak

> it in just under the wire for litigation. Get the e-mail address to

> everyone you can think of:

>

> Please forward this email to all your friends on the internet so all

> our voices may be heard!

>





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 23:00:47 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> Thank you Karamba for bringing this subject forward. I find this subject quite important, although I must >admit, I have little understanding of the issues. Can someone clarify for me a few questions? What is >Senegeal's explanation for keeping the border closed and what are they asking for to have it reopend?

>

> Malanding



Sorry Malanding, I missed your message and question when I responded to

the original posting.



The Senegalese have for a long time now believed that there is a

significant amount of illegal trading that goes on through it's border

with Gambia. They believe that much the goods that are destined for

other neighboring countries end up in Senegal.



Since the levied duty or tariffs on imported goods are less in Gambia,

goods in general are cheaper then they are in Senegal. This, they

believe, upsets their own economy because of what the government loses

in tariffs from those goods.



They have refrained from lowering their own tariffs because they want to

boost local industry and thus substitute imported goods with their own

domestically manufactured goods.



As for your second question, I'm not too sure. I would think they want

a system in place that would prevent the goods that are re-exported from

the Gambia to neighboring countries (Mauritania, Mali, Guinea Bissau,

etc.) from being sold in Senegal. I know at some point before the '94

coup an agreement was made or being discussed where the trucks destined

to these countries would be checked and bonded when they enter Senegal

and rechecked at the borders of these countries. I believe there is a

more obscure derivative of this policy in place today but it remains too

restrictive for the average trader.



I hope this helps bit.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------





GAMBIA-L Digest 55Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: postcardsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by BINTA@iuj.ac.jp 3) Re: Fwd: Native Words of Wisdomby BINTA@iuj.ac.jp 4) Re: Domestc violenceby Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 5) Poll update on Daily Observer Onlineby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)6) Re: Poll update on Daily Observer Onlineby Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 7) New Memberby mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk (Matarr Jeng)8) Re: Human Rights Postingsby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 9) Member anonymity and snooping...by Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 10) Subscriberby badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca 11) Regarding the border closureby KTouray@aol.com 12) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 13) You Have A Postcard!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 14) (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 15) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 16) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)17) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)18) Re: Hanging Out with a Murdererby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 19) Welcome To New-Membersby "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk 20) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)21) Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Sahoby Nuha Jatta < b96nj@mh1.hh.se 22) Re: Healthcareby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 23) REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Sshoby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 24) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 25) Re: Regarding the border closureby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 26) Re: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. Sshoby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 27) Personal Messages: A Pleaby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 28) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 29) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)30) Re: Regarding the border closureby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 31) Outrageous Internet Feesby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)32) Re: Regarding the border closureby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 33) Re: Regarding the border closureby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 34) Re: Domestic violenceby binta@iuj.ac.jp 35) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)36) member anonymity and snoopingby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 37) Re: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 38) An Islamic view on female circumcisionby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 39) ASHAMEDby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 40) RE: member anonymity and snoopingby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 41) Politics of africaby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 42) Re: ASHAMEDby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 43) Re: Regarding the border closureby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 44) Introductionby "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no 45) Re: ASHAMEDby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 46) Per E Grotnes and fisheriesby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 47) VISION 2020by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 48) Re: Per E Grotnes and fisheriesby "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no 49) MARRIAGE HUMOURby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 50) Re: Regarding the border closureby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 51) Re: VISION 2020by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 52) Error Messagesby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 53) FWD: Agroforestry modeling position availableby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 54) alias Kukoiby "MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY" < LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk 55) Fisheriesby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 56) Re: Regarding the border closureby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 57) Re: Introductionby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 58) Re: Regarding the border closureby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 59) pia( plitics in Africaby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 60) Re: Address Searchby "just be the best that you can..." < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu 61) Re: pia( plitics in Africaby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 62) Fwd: SENEGAL-CULTURE: Role in Slave Tradby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), newsdesk@igc.apc.org 63) Re: Regarding the border closureby MJagana@aol.com 64) Re: New memberby Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU 65) (Fwd) Poemby Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 66) RE:Musa Sohnaby TOURAY1@aol.com 67) Re: Ashamedby Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 68) Re: Member anonymity and snooping...by Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 69) ASHAMED IIby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 70) pia( plitics in Africaby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 71) Re: pia( plitics in Africaby "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk 72) Fwd: HEALTH: Shortage of Vaccine for Figby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)73) Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: African Women Fearby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)74) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Microcredit Suby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)75) Request for Info on voluntary projectby Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 76) Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)by "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 77) HUM: Foreign Translations !!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)78) Re: ASHAMEDby Jkrubally@aol.com 79) Re: ASHAMED IIby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 80) Future in our hands-be positiveby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 81) HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)by "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 82) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)83) Re: ASHAMED IIby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 84) Re: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 85) New Memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 86) research by N-sheehanby "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA 87) 'Trojan Horse' Alert!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)88) Re: 'Trojan Horse' Alert!by Yvan Russell < vbu053@freenet.mb.ca 89) Mandinka and Wolof information on the WWWby Yvan Russell < vbu053@freenet.mb.ca 90) CAREER OPPORTUNITYby "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 91) CAREER OPPORTUNITYby "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 92) Re:Self Introduction To Gambia-1 Membersby "Solomon P. Sylva" < ssylva@emory.edu 93) Moeby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 94) Re: Self Introduction To Gambia-1 Membersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)95) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)96) RE: NEW MEMBER INTRODUCTIONby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 97) Re: Mandinka and Wolof information on the WWWby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 98) RE: NEW MEMBER INTRODUCTIONby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 99) Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.by Momodou Njie < M.Njie@reading.ac.uk 100) New Memberby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 101) New Memberby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 102) Domestic Violence - againby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 103) Re: Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.by binta@iuj.ac.jp 104) Re: Your message of `Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:40:02 JST +900'by binta@iuj.ac.jp 105) Re: Domestic Violence - againby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 106)by MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU 107) Re: Your message of `Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:40:02 JST +900'by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 108) msa-ec: Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'an (fwd)by Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 109) AHAD mailing list (fwd)by Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 110) PUZZLE SOLUTIONby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 111) Domestic Violence - again -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 112) Polygamyby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 113) Learning mandinka?by utbult@bahnhof.se (Mats Utbult)114) Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)by Lang KONTEH < 101346.15@CompuServe.COM 115) INTRODUCTION TO GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU by MUSA SOHNA < s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 10:56:31 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: postcardsMessage-ID: <19970209095512.AAA26652@LOCALNAME>> Hi! A Kodak Picture This multimedia e-mail message from M.B.Krubally> is waiting for you at> Please pick it up within 2 weeks.Thanks fro the card and Eid Mubarak everyone.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:49:01 JST +900From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 199702091343.WAA10183@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,>From the land of the rising sun (Japan), I wish everyone a happy Eidand many more returns of this blessed day. We in Japan prayed today,Sunday, Feb. 9th.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:52:56 JST +900From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Native Words of WisdomMessage-ID: < 199702091347.WAA10225@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464"---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-lHow about this?Lamin Drammeh.On Sat, 8 Feb 1997 18:16:10 JST +900, monica@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...---1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from Acer.iuj.ac.jp (RAS07.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.27]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id VAA16011; Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:13:28 +0900Message-Id: < 199701201213.VAA16011@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:13:52 JST +900From: theo@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Reply-To: theo@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Subject: Fwd: Native Words of WisdomTo: monicaMIME-Version: 1.0X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152"---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from QUCDN.QueensU.CA (QUCDN.QueensU.CA [130.15.126.2]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id BAA21429 for < theo@IUJ.AC.JP >; Sat, 18 Jan 1997 01:55:38 +0900Message-Id: < 199701171655.BAA21429@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Received: from QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA by QUCDN.QueensU.CA (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)with BSMTP id 0639; Fri, 17 Jan 97 11:54:15 ESTReceived: from QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA (NJE origin LISTSERV@QUCDN) by QUCDN.QUEENSU.CA (LMail V1.1d/1.7f) with BSMTP id 9513; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:54:08 -0500Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 01:31:00 +0900Reply-To: University Student Committee Network < WUSCNET@QUCDN.QueensU.CA Sender: University Student Committee Network < WUSCNET@QUCDN.QueensU.CA From: Martin Sieg < QWA01214@NIFTYSERVE.OR.JP Subject: Native Words of WisdomX-To: DEVEL-L@american.edu, To: Multiple recipients of list WUSCNET < WUSCNET@QUCDN.QueensU.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII>********** FORWARDED ****************>Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 00:35:29 -0600>From: zar ni < zni@students.wisc.edu >To: Multiple recipients of list < free-burma@lists.stdorg.wisc.edu >D) Native Words of Wisdom>Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 12:42:04 -0600 (CST)>From: Jeffrey James Robb << jero@csd.uwm.edu >Could you post this to your daily announcements? It is a story that was recen>tly related to me by a Native American. I found it to be particularly inspira>tional. I feel it is not only relevant to our movement, but to every movement>, which at it heart, has the goal of bettering humanity.>Thanks>___________________________________________________________________________> There once was a very wealthy man walking on the shores of lakefront prope>rty which he owned. It was early in the morning and the sun had not yet risen>. The man stood and surveyed the beach, marveling at all he owned. In the di>stance there was a man who appeared to be dancing. The wealthy man wondered w>hy someone would be out dancing this early in the morning. As he approached h>e noticed that the young man>was not dancing but rather it appeared as though he was looking for something>on the ground, bending over, and throwing the object into the sea.> This aroused the wealthy mans curiousity further. He continued to approach> and noticed that the young man was picking fish off the beach and gently toss>ing them back into the water. He approached the young man and asked him "Why>is it that you are tossing these fish into the water?" The young man replied>"So that they do not die." The wealthy man then said "But there are so many fi>sh." The young man said "Yes and surely they will die if they are left under>the sun." The wealthy man replied "You are so young and there is so much for>you to do, why waste your time saving these fish? Do you know how many fish t>here are in the sea? And how many fish are there just like this, lying on the> beach? What difference does your work make when they will just wash upon the> shore tommorrow?"> The young man stopped and thought for a moment. He then reached down and>picked up another fish, gently tossing it into the water. He turned to the we>althy man and said: "It made a difference to that fish."---1560463--692518566-78589:#591921152-----1560463--692453246-78589:#827326464--------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 14:54:49 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Domestc violenceMessage-ID: < 32FD0439.747A@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi everyone;I'm sorry it took me so long to contribute to the above topic. But Ihad so much catching up to do with school work after being away for awhole week because of the flu. It's sad that a young woman lost her lifeto it but I hope that her death would not just be like any other death.After reading all the contrbutions to this topic, there's not much onecan say at the moment about it. This is a topic which has to be taken asseroius as the FGM topic which attracted so many in the list and asserious as the political discussions going on this list. I know lots ofpeople will be thinking that they've got nothing more to add to what hasalready been said. Although talking about it is a good start, we shouldthink about what more can we do about it. How can we relay thesediscussions to the majority of the Gambian people back home who don'thave access to the list. Although domestic violence among Gambiansabroad is too much, it all started back home. It's the attitude ofGambians back home towards domestic violence which makes them continueit even when they are abroad. So I think it's very impotrant to findways to talk to Gambians about this topic. To let them know what'sactually domestic violence and its consequences.I think the women's bereau would be a good start in helping out. Theycan set up a committee to talk to people about it. I know it can be adifficult thing to do(what with culture and tradition) but there's noharm in trying( just as in the case of FGM).This is a topic I've always felt very strongly about. I don'tunderstand how one can beat up ones partner and then go back to theperson again. Most of thet time if I bring up this topic with Gambians,most of them say 'oh this is western way of thinking'(that was evenbefore I came to the 'western' world. Please those who think like that,stop, this has nothing to do with 'western way' of thinking. If youthink by beating up your partners you are trying to follow up culture ortradition(whichever) or maybe then your partner will respect you more,you're making a big mistake. Your partner will never respect you forthat instead your partner will just end up hating you more and more. Asso many of the contributors has pointed out, violence doesn't solveanything.And for those who are in any such relationships don't believe that yourpartners care or that they are 'just jealous'(as lots of people adviceyou) that's why they treat you that way. There are so many ways to showyou that they are jealous. I know it is very difficult to get out. Lotof people think they wouldn't be able to make it on their own but thedeath of that young woman is a good example of(sorry if I offend anyone)how this can end up. Your life should be worth more than anything inthis world.Finally thanks to Ndey Drammeh for bring up this topic and all thosewho contributed to it (especially the men). Maybe if men who dothis(which are most of the cases in the Gambia) see that other men don'tagree with it then maybe they would think twice before doing it.Isatou.------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 20:07:20 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Poll update on Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: <19970209191110.AAA10582@LOCALNAME>Hi Gambia-l,The number of people interested in subscribing to the DailyObserver is only 47 right now. For those who joined the listrecently, please send me your name if you are interested in beingincluded. We need about 100 people inorder to start and it will onlycost US$10 per year.You will find a report from Abdou when he returned from The Gambia inJanuary. Subscribers will be issued passwords and will be the onlyones having access to the paper online.RegardsMomodou Camara************************************************************Date sent: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)Send reply to: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian trip.> Hi folks,> I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to> you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper> presence on the Internet.> For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the> Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access> and read for news about current events back home.> Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it> would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The> other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.> We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the> assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my> Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.> The agreement was that the paper would make available the> electronic version of each printing. That version would then be> compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would> be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.> TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page> would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum> and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to> The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or> less.> I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should> find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If> we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project> until interest picks up.> Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia> to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or> not.> Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active> participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without> exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.> Bye for now,> -Abdou.*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 15:10:38 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Poll update on Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 78C8CE6CF2@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMomodou,Please include my name for the Observer online.Ousman Gajigo> Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 20:07:20 +0000> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)> Subject: Poll update on Daily Observer Online> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Hi Gambia-l,> The number of people interested in subscribing to the Daily> Observer is only 47 right now. For those who joined the list> recently, please send me your name if you are interested in being> included. We need about 100 people inorder to start and it will only> cost US$10 per year.> You will find a report from Abdou when he returned from The Gambia in> January. Subscribers will be issued passwords and will be the only> ones having access to the paper online.> Regards> Momodou Camara> ************************************************************> Date sent: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)> Send reply to: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Gambian trip.> > Hi folks,> > I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to> > you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper> > presence on the Internet.> > For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the> > Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access> > and read for news about current events back home.> > Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it> > would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The> > other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.> > We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the> > assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my> > Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.> > The agreement was that the paper would make available the> > electronic version of each printing. That version would then be> > compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would> > be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.> > TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page> > would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum> > and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to> > The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or> > less.> > I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should> > find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If> > we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project> > until interest picks up.> > Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia> > to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or> > not.> > Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active> > participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without> > exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.> > Bye for now,> > -Abdou.> *** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara > "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%Ousman GajigoMorris Hall 107Crawfordsville, IN 47933phone:(317) 361 7096%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 21:44:16 +0100From: mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk (Matarr Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 647101.5479133@inform-bbs.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/enriched; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printableHej Momodou,Could you please add Gabriel Jatta to the list.His e-mail address is: gabriel.jatta=40helsingborg.seGreetings.Matarr M. Jeng.=20------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 17:47:33 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human Rights PostingsMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970208184654.1c4f108e@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"LATIR!Thanks for the info., am very grateful. I know you understand my point andam glad you do.You wrote:>You have a point but I caution that we should not ignore our own human>rights problems at home. While somewhat biased, the State Dept.'s report>can give us an interesting perspective of our own situation.>Peace.>LatHey, am with you brother, our own homes can't be left "unclean". Whilerecognizing individual cases, It's my nature to look at things from aholistic point of view. Understanding the "whole" gives a better perspectiveof the "individual" but they shall not be mixed. That is why I try my bestto draw clear distinctions between different things. Like dealing with USmatters strictly as US and NOT dealing with Gambian matters as US butstrictly Gambian. Even though we share the same "global village" we all fromdifferent "kabilos" (households). It doesn't necessary mean that what workswell for the US should work well for Gambia. If you know what I mean! Hopeam not getting philosophical?NICE WEEKEND KORITEHPeace!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 97 17:54:36 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: <9702092354.AA00400@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainIt would seem that listers could be anonymous if:(a) they request that their (real) names/e-mail addresses not be revealed inthe member lists sent out from time to time, and not post to the list at all;or(b) if listers simply requested to be subscribed to the list under pseudonyms,post to the list at will, and be listed under their pseudonyms in the memberlists publicized.If (a) is currently the case (and it seems that it is), then anonymous listersare necessarily snooping, i.e. they only read but do not participate in listdiscussions.To help prevent snooping (which, from the list's welcome message sent to newmembers, is counter list policy), I would recommend (b) for those members thatseek to remain anonymous. With a pseudonym, the freedom of expression of thesemembers is not stifled... and the list only stands to benefit from theadditional views these members have to offer.Perhaps aliases can be set up with the ListProcessor (??) to make it easy forlist managers to assign pseudonyms. Of course, list managers will still beresponsible for determining whether or not pseudonym requests are justified.I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"(for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime(whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list undera pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the officialconcerned is in exile outside the Gambia.Please share your thoughts on this...- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 17:20:23 -0800 (PST)From: badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970209171300.20902C-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi!Could you please add Ebrima Sama Corr to the list.His e-mail account is iscorr@total.net THnxKarafa BadjieMedical Lab.SciencesFaculty of MedicineUBC------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 22:57:03 -0500 (EST)From: KTouray@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 970209225628_-1509176340@emout17.mail.aol.com In his speech to parliament during the opening session, the President made apassing reference to the existing border closure with Senegal in the portionof his agenda that dealt with the economy. He ackowledged that the closuresignificantly curtailed our ability to reexport to neighboring countries , acrucial component of our overall economy and that his gov't was going toseek a mutually beneficial resolution of the issue. Ordinarily I would bethrilled at the gov't's intention to address an important national problem asthis one , but i sort of squirmed after reading through the Presidents'pronouncements because he seems to be saying that his gov't will not bebullied into settling for anything less than a fair and equitable resolution.What is wrong in asking for a leveling of the playing field you ask? well forstarters bilateral trade in its very nature neither produces nor is itconducted in a fair and equitable manner. It is a constantly changingphenomenon that concerned govts sustain through ongoing negotiations.In ourcase how do we begin to calibrate what is fair cross border trade withSenegal? Is it only what transpires between the two or do we have to includeour overall trade with the rest of our neighbors that undoubtedly must passthrough Senegal.My view is regardless of what yardstick one uses to measure,goegraphy compells us toward a need to have the border with Senegal open atall times.That however does not preclude our leadership from looking for waysto improve our overall relationship with those we do business with. Whatnegotiators might be wise to avoid is the tendency to be absorbed intofeelings of righteousness on issues that are supposed to be up fornegotiations. For example if we are unsatisfied with the rate Senegalesetruck drivers pay at Farrfenni crossing on theirway from Kassamance we cantake up that issue with them in an overall negotiating position thatincorporates that important issue but not limited to only that. This wouldenable us to use this one issue that is really important to them as aleverage to get some concession from them on other issues like relaxingcustoms procedures for goods that originate from us and passing through themto neighboring countries.This way both parties interest are served andbusiness goes uninterrupted. Another way of approaching this same issue wouldbe to take the position that since the truck drivers are saving a lot byreducing the distance they would otherwise take by hundreds of miles we willforce a concession by hiking the rate we charge. This immediately sets in aconfrontational tone inevtibly leading to a souring of the overallrelationship.We have the most liberal trade policies in the entire region and that givesour businessmen tremendous advantage over our neighbors most of whom operateunder somewhat restrictive import/export regulations. But we are also in thetenous position of depending on an open border with Senegal if we are tonurture and ultimately make the reexport sector of our economy the dynamicengine of our development it ought to be.This would entail having toconstantly cojole, argue and negotiate with the Senegalese and always bearingin mind that closure is not an option for us . To this end I'd like tosuggest the following:The gov't immediately initiate negotiations bearing in mind that they arecoming into the talks with a weakened hand because of the way the issue washandled initially.To this end we must offer to the Senegalese as a gesture atemporary resumption of whatever arrangements were in place prior to theflareup including rates.In return we can ask for the immediate opening of theborder under rules it operated before closure.We should propose a bilateral commission be appointed to study the wholeissue of our border trade and draw up guidelines that officials on both sidescan use to monitor whatever protocols are agreed to.This would enable us tocontain potential disputes before they get out of hand.The President himself can greatly help matters by developing a personalrapport with president Diouf through visits . Personal relationships are keyin advancing diplomatic objectives and usually a phone call or two candiffuse what may take diplomats a while to untangle.I do not believe playing hard ball would serve our interest in this case.Itis time to lick our wounds and settle. Risking the shrinkage of an alreadybattered economy is where we are heading if this issue is not promptlyadressed.Karamba Touray------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Feb 1997 23:58:25 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: < 32FEAA06.603A@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFrancis Njie wrote:> It would seem that listers could be anonymous if:> (a) they request that their (real) names/e-mail addresses not be revealed in> the member lists sent out from time to time, and not post to the list at all;> or> (b) if listers simply requested to be subscribed to the list under pseudonyms,> post to the list at will, and be listed under their pseudonyms in the member> lists publicized.> If (a) is currently the case (and it seems that it is), then anonymous listers> are necessarily snooping, i.e. they only read but do not participate in list> discussions.> To help prevent snooping (which, from the list's welcome message sent to new> members, is counter list policy), I would recommend (b) for those members that> seek to remain anonymous. With a pseudonym, the freedom of expression of these> members is not stifled... and the list only stands to benefit from the> additional views these members have to offer.I would urge my fellow list members to join me in asking theadministrators of this forum to stick to the current rules. This mightseem slightly paranoiac but bear with me.There are those who believe that rules are made to be broken or at leastbent. I have no problem with that. If you decide to join this listfaking your true identity, more power to you. If you are caught howeveryou should face the consequences; dismissal, embarrassment, whatever.On the other side there may be those who have justifiable reasons forkeeping their identity secret. Say, for example, His Royal AirnessMichael Jordan has a keen interest on Gambian matters and relatedissues. We should leave such cases to the discretion of ouradministrators as Francis mentioned:> Perhaps aliases can be set up with the ListProcessor (??) to make it easy for> list managers to assign pseudonyms. Of course, list managers will still be> responsible for determining whether or not pseudonym requests are justified.......> I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"> (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime> (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under> a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official> concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allowpeople to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Feb 1997 21:06:43 -0800From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: You Have A Postcard!Message-ID: < 199702100506.VAA26948@webcannon.webstor.com ===================================================================You have a postcard from Lamin Drammeh (Japan). ( binta@iuj.ac.jp To retreive this postcardpoint your web browser atAnd Select View E-card .and type DICAHDNW when requested.Your Postcard will be valid for 2 weeks from receipt of this email--------------------------------------------------------------------Ahmeds E-cards, Another free service by http://www.ahmeds.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Feb 1996 09:35:24 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!Message-ID: < 311C3CAC.7775@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMR.OMAR F.NBAYE!!As I said a couple of days ago,I am indeed the BASS yourfriend,myyounger brother,Saihou Drammeh introduced you to back in 1987.I canstillvery vividly recall noticing the striking resemblance between yourfeatures and those of your profoundly learned father.And I am indeed theBass who had dated and almost married your fantastically gorgeous andintelligentcousin,the late Yama Singhateh.I am sure HER SOUL is now restingPEACEFULLY andBLISSFULLY in the HEAVENS.And my Mom is a big fan of your Mom; shebelieves that your mom is a symbol of the modern Gambian woman:educated,beautiful,smart and profoundly self-confident.She even told mysister once that she wanted her to be just like your Mom when she grewup.So,in addition to being neighbours,we are related to each other in anumber ofother ways;so I wish to use the opportunity of this Festive Season topray for everyone back home ,and the world at large, for ahappy,peaceful and prosperous 1997.But so much for nostalgia,and so much for the 'GOOD OLD DAYS' back inour neighbourhood in Serre Kunda/Dippa Kunda!!I would have shared your sense of total gloom and dispair about Africa'spolitics if you had written me this piece years ago.Of course, you areright in saying that there are lots of things still going on in blackAfrica that are disgusting,to say the least.Many of our black prophets have been killed or exiled by their ownpeople,even if some of the perpetrators were on the payrolls of theC.I.A, S.A.S or the French or Belgian Secret Service.In addition toNkrumah,Lumumba and Cabral,Sankara and many likehim have been neutralised in Imperialism's attempt to silence the peoplewho have shown talent for articulating the black people's desire anddetermination,like all the other races on this planet,to run their own lives andresourcesthe way they see fit,regardless of whether other people like it ornot.As if all that was not bad enough,just a few years ago,we started towatch those horrifying pictures of human carnage,death and destruction;first, from Somalia,then Liberia,then Burundi and finally,the blackpeople's HOLOCUST,Rwanda.I can very well understand,Mr.NBAYE, howterribly difficult it could be,for a youngman like yourself,who has notyet had enough time to read the history of the black people ,let alonethe history of the World,not to get hopelesslydepressed and believe what the White Media wants everyone,including theblack people themselves,to believe that things have becomeonly worse for us since we grabbed our independence andthrew the white colonialists out of our countries,and that it willalways remain that way so long as we don't accept them back as ourmasters to run our lands,lives and resources for us.But,this longList of bad news notwithstanding,I remain optimistic about the futurepolitics of the Black Continent.But before telling you why,I want to sayfew more things.Professor EDWARD SAID has taught us that the Crude Colonialism we usedtoknow in the past is now overand most unlikely to come back again,but that doesn't mean that the Westhas stopped controlling or trying to control the lives of its formercolonies,only that it is no longeras blatant and brutal as it used to be.The Professor has told us thatthenew instrumentof control is:THE POWER TO NARRATE AND THE POWER TO BLOCK OTHERNARRATIVES FROM FORMING.And that means the West's enormous capacity totell its side of the story in such a way that we would love to listen toit and believe what it says when its over,and itsenormous capacity to tell our story in a way we would love to listen toit and be disgusted with ourselves when its over.And here is an example:one day I was watchinga B.B.C Documentary on the RUWANDAN GENOCIDE with a young Gambianstudent here.Halfway through the programmme,this youngman somehow losthis nerves and could not stand those grisly images any longer,he quicklyjumped into my bed,grabbed my pillow and hid his face,screaming:"Howcould black people slaughter other black people as if they were nothingbut cockroaches?! This is why I sometimes hate being black" The reactionof the=20this young Gambian student is disturbingly similar to the kind ofattitude expressed in your letter.And one of the reasons for that isthat this youngman is like you in many ways than one.Firstly,likeyou,this youngman had not had any proper grounding in African and Blackhistory,because he comes from,well,where else? GAMBIA.Secondly,like you,he is still in his early twenties and in his firstcouple of years at the University, working hard to get himself trainedfor his profession.And because of that,he almost never gets enough timeon his hands to do something else,but wheneverhe does have time left,he would spend it on watching t.v.,and thatLittle Box is as dangerous as it is informative and exciting,especiallyfor a youngman who comes from aculture(Gambia),which considers knowledge as nothing more than a meansto secure a salaried job and almost never as an intrument ofunderstanding how the the world worksin general and humanity's role in it. =20So,I thought it was my Moral Responsibility as older brother who had atleast a TUPPENCE knowledge of Africa's history to sit my younger frienddown and explainto him how the B.B.C LIED or at least misrepresented the so calledEthnic Clensing.Not that the images we watched were manufactured or anything of thatsort.No,far from it.All of those Matchete wielding animals butcheringtheir fellow countrymen were Rwandan Hutus and the people they butcheredwere Rwandan Tutsis.So,that was not the problem.But telling a LIE is notalways the act of saying something that has not takenplace; it is also deliberately leaving out an important piece ofinformation simply because it is at odds with the kind of conclusion youwant your readers or listeners to draw.Now,since my this young friendhad had no knowledge of the complicated history of Rwanda before hewatched the so called Documentary,it was not long before he reachedexactly the conclusion that the B.B.C had wanted the world,and theblacks themselvesto draw,namely that whenever black people are left by themselves for anylength of time=20they degenerate into animals and start devouring each other,which ,byextension, meansthat such Babarism would not have happened if we were still colonisingthem.So,I had to provide those missing elements for my little friend.Like any other two tribes in Africa living on the same piece of land,theHutus and the Tutsis had been living together in relative harmony forhundreds of years before colonialism.The Tutsis,the minority of aboutten to fourteen percent in both Rwanda and neighbouring Burundi aretraditionally Cattle Herders, just like the Fullas in West Africa.As forthe Hutus,the overwhelming majority, they are traditionally farmers,justlike the Mandinkas in the Gambia.Of course,they had from time to timefought each other.But that is natural given the fact that Cows don'tknow the differnce between a well cultivated farm from a naturally growngrassland.But whenever such skirmishes broke out,only a handful ofindividuals would be killed before the village elders fromboth tribes would intervene to calm things down and talk sense into thebeligerents.Things continued like that until the Belgians came andcolonised both Burundi and Rwanda.Now,that was when the BIG SEED thatgerminated, grew and culminated into the black Holocust we watched onthe T.V was first sowed into the blood of both the Rwandan and Burundianpeople.It took the Belgians no time to notice something that they wouldeventually use to ruthless effect.They noticed that the Tutsis,inaddition to being on the average taller and slimmer than the majorityHutus,they had a lighter skin and sharp pointed nose that almost lookedlike a European one.So,they quickly decided that the Tutsis were theirnatural allies and they started to woo them,and persuade them to sendtheir children to their schools.And after years of teaching,trainingand indoctrinating Tutsi children,all the pieces of the puzzle startedto fall in place for the Belgians,almost exactly as they had planned it.An army of young Tutsis had graduated;the future elite and accomplicesin the colonisation and exploitation of Rwanda had been born.The mostimportant aspect of their training in addition to the basic skills ofreading,writing and rithmetic was=20HISTORY.And that history was based on the the following premises:1)thatthe Tutsis were=20not really black people and were not at all related to the Hutus;2)thatthe Tutsis were inherently superior to their shorter and darkercompatriots, the Hutus; 3) that the Tutsis,like the Belgians,wereforeigners in Rwanda.They had come either from Ethiopia or the MiddleEast.A Racist Doctrine of Hitlerian Proportion!Thus,after only one generation,the Tutsis had not only learnt,loved andbelieved in their new History,they had come to relish the unique socialstatus and power it had given them.As soon as they 'knew' that they wereneither related to Hutus nor belonged to Rwanda,they were nowpsychologically ready to,on behalf of their Belgian Masters,do anythingto help make the Belgian Colonial Machine in Rwanda a success.And thatmeans overworking,terrorising and sometimes even brutalizing the largelyilliterate and ignorant Hutu majority.And things continued that wayalmost throughout the colonial period, and it came to the point wheremost Hutus came to believe eventually that the Tutusis were indeedsuperior and they were inferior - when a lie has been said many timesenough, it becomes extremely difficult not to believe it.Of course,thesytem was not watertight.Eventually,many Hutus were able to slip throughthe net and got educated just like the Tutsis;so that a couple of yearsbefore independence,their numbers was substantial enough to enable themto clandestinely organize and inform their largely illiterate Hutubrothers of the utmost need to overthrow the Tutsi minority beforeindependence, so as to prevent them from enslaving them even more afterthe departure of the Belgians.And ,indeed in 1959,they not onlysuccessfully overthrew the Tutsis,but also senselessly butchered about ahundred thousand of them.And thanks to the Belgians for the HISTORY ofHate they had taught the Rwandans,and thanks to Hitler for inventingthe FINAL SOLUTION.Of course, Blood Begets Blood; and once one side hasspilt the bloodof the other side,you can be sure that the other side also would try todo the same whenever the opportunity presents itself.And still,thirtysomething years later,that Rwandan blood has tragically not stoppedflowing!Mr.NBAYE,the Kenyan Professor was right when he said: "We Can't Go OnBlamingThe Colonialists Eternally For All Our Problems.Yes,They Set Up TheSystem,But it Is UsWho Have Been Unable To Change It". But when we have read our historyproperly and know the big and the little forces the colonialists set inmotion a long time ago in our lives and in our lands and then watched aDocumentary such as the one mentioned above,and heard the reporterinsinuating that it is our own incompetence that has led to the mess weare in,its impossible not to scream back and say:"You LIAR,Its All YourFault!" And that was exactly what,our young Gambian student did after hehadheard the full and the whole truth about Rwanda.True,the tragedy isstill going on,butknowing about it neither broke him down nor made him depair about thefuture of his people.He was almost in the same state of mind as theNigerian Poet who once said:" I Dare To Hope For The Future Of MyAfrica,Though Sometimes It Is Not Easy."TO BE CONTINUED .... TOMORROW!!Regards Bassss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:25:06 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199702101126.LAA16149@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITWell done my brother , but first I'd like to assure you that I didnot take it personal and secondly, I'd like to commned you forclarifying things in a professional like manner and finally, yes I doaccept your apology . Please NB I was not the least offended.Everything is just cool, believe me .RegardsOmar------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:41:05 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: <19970210113953.AAB24216@LOCALNAME>> Francis Njie wrote:> .....> > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"> > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime> > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under> > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official> > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.> I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow> people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.> Peace.> LatI think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almostone year who have still not even sent in an introduction. Thelistmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove themfrom the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is acondition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.PeaceMomodou Camara-----------------------------Here are the number of messages per non-concealed subscriber: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 12 saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca 57 nfaal@is2.dal.ca 14 kolls567@qatar.net.qa 133 mmjeng@image.dk 33 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk 113 asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 10 momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK 82 O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 13 klumpp@kar.dec.com 13 CEESAY_SOFFIE@EMS.PRC.COM 13 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 10 sarian@osmosys.incog.com 57 francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 26 TSaidy1050@aol.com 84 MJagana@aol.com 17 Mjawara@aol.com 10 YAHYAD@aol.com 12 ABALM@aol.com 15 KTouray@aol.com 15 Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 38 Olafia@online.no 10 FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 71 HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no 10 binta@iuj.ac.jp 102 ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us 179 mafy@avana.net 15 latir@earthlink.net 18 at137@columbia.edu 209 MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU 39 ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu 12 nyang@cldc.howard.edu 22 proctord@u.washington.edu 17 tloum@u.washington.edu 222 yher@u.washington.edu 26 mjallow@st6000.sct.edu 72 Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 13 JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 31 yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 35 secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 13 YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 17 msjaiteh@mtu.edu 111 Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 12 BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 16 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 17Total number of postings since Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996 : 2998------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:41:05 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970210113953.AAA24216@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Both Gabriel Jatta and Ebrima Sama Corr have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave introductions from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l Gabou and Ebrima,please send your introductions to to the list.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:56:04 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hanging Out with a MurdererMessage-ID: < 199702101157.LAA21763@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 23:20:19 -0500 (EST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: TOURAY1@aol.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Hanging Out with a Murderer> First of all my wife and I want to send our condolences to the family of the> lady which was killed in New York.> Last Sunday as I was at my store in Downtown Los Angeles, I was introduced to> one Essa Jaiteh by a Senegelese friend. This friend told me that he had just> met Essa on the street and Essa was looking for a fellow Gambian. He had> just moved out here from Ohio. My Senegalese friend brought him to my store> and we sat there talking to each other for quiet awhile trying to know each> other better.> As we were talking, I noticed that Essa was not saying anything about what he> exactly was looking for in L.A.. Then I asked what I could do to help him> with his plans. The stories that he told me that day were very strange and> unbelieveable. I just disregarded them thinking he was just one desperate> fellow Gambian who is just having a hard time and wanted a friend. I didn't> have any idea about what had really happen to him. Not knowing that he> acutally murdered his wife in New York and was just trying to have a place to> hide from the authorities.> I then went with him to introduce him to other fellow Gambians around my> area. On this day I had not heard anything yet about the murder. He started> acting funny when I told him that I knew some friends in New York. He would> always ask me "Who do you know in N.Y.C.? How often do you talk to them?> Have you heard anything from N.Y.C. these days?". I wondered, "Why is he> asking me all these questions?" I even told my cousin that I don't trust> this guy.> By 5:00 p.m. he said he was going back to the hotel that he was staying at.> I then gave him my number to call me that night. Maybe I could pick him up> to come for dinner at my house with myself and my wife. I also offered to> drive him to his hotel then he started acting funny again by telling me that> he does not need a ride. I was just trying to be a brother to him, but it> seemed that he was not really welcoming my offers.> He never called me the next morning and so I started to worry about him. I> tried to call the next day to his hotel. To my surprise there was no such> name registered to the hotel. Not even the room number he gave to me> existed.> As I was trying to open my store a friend of mine told me that a lady was> shot in N.Y.C. by her husband. In addition, he heard that the husband had> feld to L.A.. Then I told my friend that I think it was the same guy "Essa".> The one I had introduced to him the other day. He said that it cannot be> him because he seemed to be a very nice guy. I told my friend Ebriham about> all the strange things I had noticed in him and all the questions he had> asked me. Also, I told him about how nervous he looked when I mentioned> certain people's names who lived in NYC. Then from there we tried calling> New York to find out exactly what happen and the description of the murderer.> Surprisingly it turned out to be the same guy.> I immediatley contacted the police and explained the story to them. They> advised me to call the Sheriff Dept.. They said that they would sen> detectives over to help out in the investigation. But first they told me to> call the LA County Jail and ask if they possibly had him in custody. When I> called the jail, they told me that he was in custody. They have already> caught him on February 3rd and he was in the Downtown County Jail.> That was such a relief to me because here I was trying to help a fellow> Gamdian whom I had felt sorry for, when in fact he was a murderer. It would> really help in such cases next time if the word is passed around as quickly> as possible.> I hope that there shall never be another tragedy such as this murder again.> Lamin Touray> Los Angeles, CaliforniaNuff Respect Big L , you've done the right thing and you've doneevery Gambian proud because "thou shall not kill". Women shouldbe treated with maximum love and respect . Well so for men but Ipersonally believe that women need it more than men . So pleaselets love oneanother and avoid this unneccessary killings.My heart goes out to the family of the deceased and also thefamily ot the person who committed this unneccessary crimebecause as we can all image they are all innocent and must be goingthrough pure hell and embarassment and highly unlikely that they'llever see their boy again. I hope you'll undersand my point and notto jump into conclusions. NB I AM NOT SAYING THAT ITSALRIGHT TO KILL. WHATEVER HAPPENS TO THEMURDERER , HESURE DESERVES BUT HIS IMMEDIATEFAMILY DOES NOT COS' THEY ARE INNOCENT .bIG L my e-mail add. is O.F.M'BAI@ICSL.AC.UK ------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 14:07:25 +-100From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'" gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: Welcome To New-MembersMessage-ID: < 01BC175C.F6A882C0@globip60.image.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWelcome to Gabriel Jatta and to all new members. Thank you all for your contributions.Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 09:33:39 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: < 9702101433.AA32878@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > Francis Njie wrote:> > .....> >> > > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"> > > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime> > > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under> > > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official> > > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.> >> I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost> one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The> listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them> from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a> condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.I agree with both of you guys. I think that we need to explicitly warnthat all those members who still have not sent their intros. be given amonth's grace period to do so. I think that lurking is one thing, but noteven sending an introduction (as simple as ABC) is not a fair compromise tothose active list memebers.Furthermore, some members have e-mail addresses that they are no longerusing. It would be helpful if managers could devise a way to determine whichaddresses are valid. It's not only unfair to be a neutral observer but italso undermines the existence of the fruitful discussions that members areengaging in. Like I said before, we are all in this together even if we haveto take sides.Thanks to all the active members.-keep it up!Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 16:14:17 +0100 (MET)From: Nuha Jatta < b96nj@mh1.hh.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. SahoMessage-ID: <199702101514.QAA02953@sigma>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Md5: mb1isI+F5f9e5nfHaHlf1Q==Take it easy Omar Saho.Your brother,NUHA JATTA------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 13:03:54 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HealthcareMessage-ID: < 1CC60540F39@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGreg, I am sorry for mistaking "thrust" for "trust"- a significantreading error. Thanks for replying Omar Saho who seems to mix ourpositions- the questions directed to me were probably ment for you...Heidi Skramstad> Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 10:16:52 -0600> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Healthcare> Just a quick reply to Heidi,> The word I used was thrust, as in direction, rather than trust. In addition> I believe that the majority of the journals that MRC publish in are> available at their library which visitors are welcome to use.> regards> Greg> At 11:26 AM 02/07/97 GMT+1, you wrote:> >Hello!> >Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:> >>> >> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours> >> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of> >> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used to> >> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked there, I> >> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior> >personnel.> >>> >> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is ample,> >> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows> >> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then> >> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list> >> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and I'd> >> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.> >>> >> >At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April> >1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded> >by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed.> >One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what> >Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access> >to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be> >continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications> >to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the> >seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.> >> >Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for> >this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was> >discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality of> health> >research in The Gambia, but also communication between> >researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an> >invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long> >run contribute to a better quality on health services.> >> >On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in the> scientific> >literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."> >relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical> >research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and> >Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about> >what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the> >actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't> >know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on> > my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an> >scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is> >injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the> >children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose> >children got malaria?> >> >I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack> >information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence> >of international trust.> >> >Heidi Skramstad> >> >> ------------------------------------------------------------------------> TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)> Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine> Tel(504) 584 1759> Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu > WWW: http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 10:22:44 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. SshoMessage-ID: < 199702100922.KAA04667@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOMAR F. M=B4BAI,(TOM) i really did want to approach to enquire about your person, i was verycurious due to the spelling of your surname Mbai instead of Mbye, which manydon=B4t i was little suspicious of your person. When i read Bass=B4s message=toyou i do know now who you are. Thre was a strong neighbourhood bond betweenmy mum and your grand parents at Dippa Kunda. I knew your mum, Adama (Deen),Yankuba, Abdou Daddy, Ismaila (SUUM) and all the rest. Abdou is the one whovisits my mum most. Your mum was my teachet in Primary 5, Fatou Mbai(Camara)when i make some nuisance she use to tell me, Saho for you this notgoimg to lead to any problems for you are not a complete stranger to me. Youknow those sorts monkey dance and pick up the pin. I deeply wished it wastoday then there would have been a lot i would rectify. She was reallytconcerned about my perfomances helps a lot in my lessons and follow me upwith real alert which i didn=B4t regret today.Concerning Bass message to you i noticed that Yama passed away, when wasthis? I had also a relation with her family, the dad, mum when she wasteaching at Herman Gmeiner primary School at Bakoteh, Mamma, Fanta, Mohammedand all the rest we knew each others family personally. I used to receiveadvices from Mr. Singateh when he was the DPS at the ministry of health andpeople like I.A.S. Burang John who is a friend of his.I attended Mammas weeding in 1992 when i was in the Gambia for holidays, shewas married to one Baboucarr Ndow of New York. Concerning Mohammed we hung alot together during my =B495 holidays and enjoyed many fruitful dicussionswith him. When he informed me that he is now residing at the grand parentsplace at Dippa kunda. I last talked to your dad when i paid a visit at hisHill street Chambers in=B492.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho, ConsultantUllevaal University HospitalDept. for STD & HIv, Olafia-clinicPostuttak Gronland P.K.n-0133 Oslo Norway------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 15:25:45 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199702101526.PAA27357@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi brother Fams , I'm glad you got my point and must say that Ifully understand your point of view. Rest assured.RegardsOmar------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 11:41:11 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 199702101641.LAA12910@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Thank you Karamba for bringing this subject forward. I find this subject quite important, although I must admit, I have little understanding of the issues. Can someone clarify for me a few questions? What is Senegeal's explanation for keeping the border closed and what are they asking for to have it reopend?Malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 17:10:56 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REMEMBERANCE FROM Omar S. SshoMessage-ID: < 199702101711.RAA13281@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi Uncle Omar Saho, so to speak and since you know and used tohang out with them back in the days . The first thing I'll tell mymom when I got home today after saying " EWU-LARA YABOI",to her ,is to ask if she can remember some of her pupils at primaryschool and then I'll remind her of you and see what's she got tosay about you .You are indeed absolutely right in that there is a very closeconnection betweenMY maternal parents and yours and I'm very gladto know about that . "INNING BARA M'BARING".Regards,omar------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 12:26:36 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Personal Messages: A PleaMessage-ID: < 01IF91HMA32W000AFB@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:the number of messages generated by listmembers has risen dramatically asa reflection of our growth. The exchange of information is healthy andquite invaluable to all of us. However, I must plead one more time (asMomodou Camara and many others have already done) for members to directpersonal messages to the intended targets instead of the List. It isbecoming very frustrating and some members tend to ignore the pleas.("instead of to the list")I also second Pa-Abdou's comments underscoring the significance ofcommunicating effectively as opposed to concerning ourselves withwhether "dots" and "commas" are in the right places.A final plea: Please quote relevant portions of messages you areresponding to instead of attaching the entire piece!Peace!Amadou Scattred JannehKnoxville, TNPhone: (423) 544-7748Fax: (423) 602-2353Mobile:(423) 919-6498Other e-mail: ASJanneh@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 14:45:29 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: < 32FF7AD9.120@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> I think it is unfair that we have some list members among for almost> one year who have still not even sent in an introduction. The> listmanagers know who they are and I am suggesting that we remove them> from the list. This should not bee seen as a witch hunt but it is a> condition that every one who is added to the list, send in an introduction.In my posting I was addressing the issues of concealed identity andgovernment snoopers as introduced by Francis:> > Francis Njie wrote:> > .....> >> > > I strongly recommend, in the interests of "transparency" and "accountability"> > > (for what they're worth), that no public official of any incumbent regime> > > (whichever regime this happens to be) be allowed to subscribe to the list under> > > a pseudonym or under any other form of anonymity... unless the official> > > concerned is in exile outside the Gambia.> >> > I agree with Francis, I think for principle's sake we should not allow> > people to legitimately ''hide'' and ''listen in''.> >> > Peace.> >> > Lat> >But both Messrs. Camara and Jallow have a good point. In the spirit ofopen and free discussion perhaps we should make sure that all membershave introduced themselves.''I agree with both of you guys. I think that we need to explicitly warnthat all those members who still have not sent their intros. be given amonth's grace period to do so. I think that lurking is one thing, butnoteven sending an introduction (as simple as ABC) is not a fair compromisetothose active list memebers.'' (Modou Jallow)I should however plead guilty on this issue. I did not introduce myselfuntil I actually made my first contribution to a discussion on thelist. If I were one who refrained from actively participating in thesediscussions I may not have ever introduced myself.The idea is good one. Apart from allowing all those who contribute toknow who they are addressing, by formally introducing yourself you mayvery well open up opportunities for yourself either professionally,academically, socially or otherwise.In fairness though, perhaps the administrators, time permitting, coulddevelop an automatic (direct) letter to those who join that one,introduces them to the list and all list members and two, states clearlythat they should reciprocate and introduce themselves to the list andfuture list members.Momodou Camara also wrote:> Here are the number of messages per non-concealed subscriber:....I am not sure I understand the purpose of making such a list public.It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feelsomewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purposeof the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, whilethey may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. Ibelieve the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's notdiscourage people from joining.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 22:13:45 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: <19970210211237.AAB22886@LOCALNAME>Lat wrote:> I am not sure I understand the purpose of making such a list public.> It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel> somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose> of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while> they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I> believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not> discourage people from joining.The purpose is not to discourage people joining, on the contrary itis a reminder to those who might have forgotten to introducethemselves. With the list they can see that they have not sent asingle mail to the list which could be an introduction." Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting aself-introduction to the list."Peace!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 16:31:18 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 32FF93A6.DFF@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit KTouray@aol.com wrote:> In his speech to parliament during the opening session, the President made a> passing reference to the existing border closure with Senegal in the portion> of his agenda that dealt with the economy. He ackowledged that the closure> significantly curtailed our ability to reexport to neighboring countries , a> crucial component of our overall economy and that his gov't was going to> seek a mutually beneficial resolution of the issue. Ordinarily I would be> thrilled at the gov't's intention to address an important national problem as> this one , but i sort of squirmed after reading through the Presidents'> pronouncements because he seems to be saying that his gov't will not be> bullied into settling for anything less than a fair and equitable resolution.....> I do not believe playing hard ball would serve our interest in this case.It> is time to lick our wounds and settle. Risking the shrinkage of an already> battered economy is where we are heading if this issue is not promptly> adressed.This is a central problem of our foreign policy that needs to beaddressed. Not simply this issue but generally the way in which ourgov't has dealt with issues like this. Diplomacy is key and quitefrankly it has been lacking in the last two years.> negotiations. For example if we are unsatisfied with the rate Senegalese> truck drivers pay at Farrfenni crossing on theirway from Kassamance we can> take up that issue with them in an overall negotiating position that> incorporates that important issue but not limited to only that. This would> enable us to use this one issue that is really important to them as a> leverage to get some concession from them on other issues like relaxing> customs procedures for goods that originate from us and passing through them> to neighboring countries.This way both parties interest are served and> business goes uninterrupted. Another way of approaching this same issue would> be to take the position that since the truck drivers are saving a lot by> reducing the distance they would otherwise take by hundreds of miles we will> force a concession by hiking the rate we charge. This immediately sets in a> confrontational tone inevtibly leading to a souring of the overall> relationship.In 1995 the gov't tried to do this but again instead of approaching thematter in a diplomatic manner they were rather confrontational andretaliatory and simply increased the rate multi-fold to a point thatangered the Senegalese.The Farafenni crossing is also crucial to Senegal's internal security.When they mobilize troops and artillery from north to south theyliterally save days by using the crossing. Such a sensitive issuesrequires delicate handling.> The gov't immediately initiate negotiations bearing in mind that they are> coming into the talks with a weakened hand because of the way the issue was> handled initially.To this end we must offer to the Senegalese as a gesture a....> We should propose a bilateral commission be appointed to study the whole> issue of our border trade and draw up guidelines that officials on both sides> can use to monitor whatever protocols are agreed to.This would enable us to> contain potential disputes before they get out of hand.> The President himself can greatly help matters by developing a personal> rapport with president Diouf through visits . Personal relationships are key> in advancing diplomatic objectives and usually a phone call or two can> diffuse what may take diplomats a while to untangle.You're right and it should be noted that thus far Jammeh has remainedsomewhat confrontational. Just a few month's ago I saw an interview hedid with the Senegalese TV where the issue was brought up and he saidthat the issue was left to the Senegalese government. That they signedan agreement promising to open the borders but haven't. While I'm sureeverything Jammeh said was true, the tone was quite antagonistic andunhelpful. It seemed as though he was trying to garner the support ofthe Senegalese viewers, where he enjoys a large degree of popularity.(The interview was so popular in Dakar that the programme was repeatedtwice on TV)After the movement of goods was initially restricted by the Senegalsesin 1993 and followed by the devaluation of CFA, Bakary Darboe, then Min.of Finance, spent the early part of 1994 quietly shuttling between Dakarand Banjul and an agreement was made and carried through. Goods were infact moving albeit not at the same levels or rate as before. This isthe type of diplomacy that the situation now requires.The border problem is historic. The Senegalese have for decades accusedGambians of smuggling goods into Senegal. One of the motivating factorsfor Senegal in the establishment of the Senegambia Sercretariat(?) inthe sixties and the Confederation that followed was this very issue.When the coup took place in July '94 the Senegalese authorities closedthe borders completely for security reasons and later reopened it onlyfor noncommercial movement. In my opinion the Senegalese saw the coupas an opportunity to once again restrict cross border trade. Thesituation remains the same up until today. If you are sending goods toa third country, they a require bank transactions and plethora ofsupporting documents to allow the goods to pass.> We have the most liberal trade policies in the entire region and that gives> our businessmen tremendous advantage over our neighbors most of whom operate> under somewhat restrictive import/export regulations. But we are also in theI was told that we also have one of the most efficient ports in terms ofturnover rate and coupled with our strategic location and relativelystable and available currency, we are in a very good position tostrengthen what many considered a boom-bust economy.In 1993 the government began putting together a programme called''Gateway 2000'' (or something like that), where it was proposed thatGambia become ''the Singapore of West Africa'' by sometime in the early21st century. The program was laughed at and criticized by many in thepapers and public forums as nothing more than a dream but it becameGambia's development policy. It included the extension and improvementof the Sea port and Airport, and the improvement of communications(roads, technology, etc.) and education (schools, literacy, etc.) amongothers.It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme forRectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup inOctober '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launchedearlier last year.Because of the coup, we lost some of the advantage we enjoyed earlierand so now that we have returned to civilian rule Gambians deserve a''peace-dividend'' of sorts. Normalizing our relations with Senegalwould indeed be the first step forward.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 22:23:37 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Outrageous Internet FeesMessage-ID: < 9702110323.AA72740@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-l,The telephone companies have managed to bite a chunk of the InternetServices. Once they found that the taste was sweet, they are out to makeour lives even more miserable by a proposed per minute internet charge.For people on fixed/limited incomes, per minute internet charges wouldgreatly restrict their ability to access information. As mainstream mediabecomes more and more under the control of a few people/corporations, Ifeel it is most important that ordinary citizens have access to alternativeviews (such as those available on the internet) without an increasedfinancial burden.> I am writing to inform you of a very important matter that is> currently under review by the FCC. Your local telephone company has> filed a proposal with the FCC to impose per minute charges for your> internet service. They contend that your usage has or will hinder the> operation of the telephone network.> It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were> required to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an> email box for your comments, responses must be received by February> 13, 1997. Send your comments to isp@fcc.gov and tell them what you> think.> Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to sneak> it in just under the wire for litigation. Get the e-mail address to> everyone you can think of: isp@fcc.gov > Please forward this email to all your friends on the internet so all> our voices may be heard!Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 23:00:47 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 32FFEEEF.11DC@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Thank you Karamba for bringing this subject forward. I find this subject quite important, although I must >admit, I have little understanding of the issues. Can someone clarify for me a few questions? What is >Senegeal's explanation for keeping the border closed and what are they asking for to have it reopend?> MalandingSorry Malanding, I missed your message and question when I responded tothe original posting.The Senegalese have for a long time now believed that there is asignificant amount of illegal trading that goes on through it's borderwith Gambia. They believe that much the goods that are destined forother neighboring countries end up in Senegal.Since the levied duty or tariffs on imported goods are less in Gambia,goods in general are cheaper then they are in Senegal. This, theybelieve, upsets their own economy because of what the government losesin tariffs from those goods.They have refrained from lowering their own tariffs because they want toboost local industry and thus substitute imported goods with their owndomestically manufactured goods.As for your second question, I'm not too sure. I would think they wanta system in place that would prevent the goods that are re-exported fromthe Gambia to neighboring countries (Mauritania, Mali, Guinea Bissau,etc.) from being sold in Senegal. I know at some point before the '94coup an agreement was made or being discussed where the trucks destinedto these countries would be checked and bonded when they enter Senegaland rechecked at the borders of these countries. I believe there is amore obscure derivative of this policy in place today but it remains toorestrictive for the average trader.I hope this helps bit.Peace.Lat------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10285 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:13:57

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To: latir@earthlink.net

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <



Latir, thanks for a brief but informative piece. I guess what i am am trying to get at is what price is the Gambia government willing to pay for continued transit of goods through Senegal. Can't their be some arrangement i.e. some escort system in place to ensure that goods are 'safely' delivered at the Guinea or than 3 major routes anf less than 500 miles journey. Unless Senegal is really aiming for more than just an end to smuggling, the government of the gambia must do everything to see that Gambian goods are allowed unrestricted passage.

The Gambia must realize that unless we have the capabilities to airlift our goods, we must negotiate with Senegal.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:26:28 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic violence

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Does this help in the domestic violence discussion?

This act is so prevalent that something has to be done about it.



Check this out.



http://www.cnn.com/WORLD/9702/10/pakistan.women/index.html





Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:07:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970211080614.AAA12736@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Saul Sylva has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Saul,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.







Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:44:55 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: member anonymity and snooping

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, as far as I understand, this list is an open one. That means

that everyone connected can read and print. It=B4s OK with me if some of

the participants don=B4t want to contribute to the debate with ideas,

point of views etc., but I=B4m disappointed if some who know better just

sit back in the chair and let all of us discuss on a wrong background.

If some of you know something or has access to information, please put

them here.

I=B4ve been on the list for one month now, and I come to know that some =

of

you has direct connections to the government. I do hope you will use the

information given here positively. And I=B4ll be very disappointed if I

one day in the Gambia will be harrassed and confrontated with an

information or statement I have given freely on this net. I see it as an

uppertunity, but I know that some of our views can be adopted as critics

on the present or former government, or people still in "power". But I

"fight" with an open face, and I want all of you to do the same. If some

of you will react or act on this list under psudonym , I=B4ll be very

disappointed. In some way you are unknown to me, because I=B4ve never =

met

you. But in some way I also feel that sharing comments, ideas and views

on this network put me into your circles. I think that if some of you in

the future will participate under a psudonym, I=B4ll withdraw from the

list. And you will say you lose nothing but a blue-skinned tubab.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:16:28 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dearest All!



Bass, Thanks a lot for your very awakening piece. I am particularly glad

that some people (like you) are out there who see things the way they are

and not the way some wants us to believe they are. Putting together some

small pieces

from some of my posting I have expressed my frustration on the way we

Africans in general and Gambians in particular seem to perceive the state of

our continent and respective countries. Our pessimist and still passive

nature indicates the long way we have to go to realise our potentials. More

frustrating is the fact that the majority of our intelectuals who are

supposed to know better fall even more into this "trap" by, as I put it

earlier on, dancing to the tone of West even though we hear the

contradictions their musical instruments play. Here I spoke of the US on

Human Rights, maybe not indicating clearly that I would not respect the US'

claim on Human Rights in my country when their State Dept. never provide the

reader with their own record on Human Rihgts, National Interest-(that I

strictly respect). Let them clean their homes with a "vacumm cleaner" and

let us clean ours with a " balleh/ fittarangho" (broom). Here is another

example I would borrow from C.O. ONYIA, Ex-principal Magistrate, Kanifing

Magistrates' Court on

"The Gambia: The Moment of Truth" (Daily Observaer, 04.02.97):

"...The point I am trying to make, however, is that condemnation of military

rule or dictatorship has never been uniform. The USA would condemn the

failure to hand over power to alleged winner of and election in a country A

(here I believe he is refering to Nigeria) while at the same time encourage

the military of another country to do all in their power to prevent popular

Islamic fundamentalist from winning democratically conducted elections (here

I believe is the case of Algeria). Why is there no talk about democracy in

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, etc. National interest is the name of the game".

Another example is the Saddam saga. Who made Saddam what he is or was before

"Operation Desert Storm" then after a while insist on destroying all what

they themselves supplied him with? I could just keep on going. I mean

explain this to anyone who has the ability to reason, say a 4-year kid.

Where lies the logic? as OMAR MBAI borrows from JOHNNY COCHRAN, "IF THE

EVIDENCE DOESN'T FIT, YOU MUST ACQUIT". We have been and are still doing the

contra. We all see contaminated evidence, pieces not belonging to each other

and yet fail to acquit. What prosecutor won't capitalze on such advantages

any jury may provide? Simply, we are aiding the West accomplish their every

single wish albeit we all see that the pieces doesn't belong to each other.

You wrote:



>I would have shared your sense of total gloom and dispair about Africa's

>politics if you had written me this piece years ago.Of course, you are

>right in saying that there are lots of things still going on in black

>Africa that are disgusting,to say the least.

>Many of our black prophets have been killed or exiled by their own

>people,even if some of the perpetrators were on the payrolls of the

>C.I.A, S.A.S or the French or Belgian Secret Service.In addition to

>Nkrumah,Lumumba and Cabral,Sankara and many like

>him have been neutralised in Imperialism's attempt to silence the people

>who have shown talent for articulating the black people's desire and

>determination,

>like all the other races on this planet,to run their own lives and

>resources

>the way they see fit,regardless of whether other people like it or

>not.



In a previous posting where I responded to BUBA SAHO's challenge on

"Nationalism", I stated very strongly that nationalism (not necesarrily

fanaticism) is our only safety valve from all those syndroms we are

suffering from, dependency, pessimism, passivity, lack of self

confidence....etc. Here is a typical Gambian Inferiority-complex-syndrom,

when one is unreliable to someone the unreliable person is characterized as

"YOW DOR TOUBAB" (you are not a whiteman). Literary meaning, the white man

is more reliable than the black man. In this we strenghten the english

language's way of painting everything negative "black" (black sheep, black

market, black labour....). Who can't controll or manipulate anyone pocessing

such qualities? Unless this person discard all these qualities he/she is

bound to be controlled and manipulated all his/her entire life. THINK ABOUT

THAT, guys. One very important thing I personally happen to accomplish

during my almost 12 years stay in Europe is having a stronger belief in my

very self. And take my word for this, it makes a hell (sorry) of a

difference in my way of thinking when it comes to self accomplishment.



BASS, sometimes when my heart is full of such frustrations and I feel that

there is no light at the end of that long and dark tunnel, it feels good

when people like you tell me hey brother, be patient it's just the tunnel

that is long but there is light far ahead. KEEP ON YOUR GOOD WORK.



LONG LIVE OUR PEOPLES AND ALL OTHER GOOD PEOPLE OF THE WORLD!!!



PEACE!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 12:32:40 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: An Islamic view on female circumcision

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Gambia-L



here what I found on visiting Cyber Mosque of the International

Community of Submitters (





For more than thirteen centuries here in Muslim world exist a ritual

known as Male and Female Circumcision. Solely a Jewish tradition,

Circumcision ritual plus many other Jewish traditions has found a

willing host in post Mohammadan Muslim world. This man-made invention

and innovation not found in GOD's last scripture, Holy Qur'an, has been

a curse of millions of children male and female across the Muslim world.



In Egypt and other Arab countries every year thousands of female

children are mutilated in the name of GOD. Scared for life, these

children experience the most painful oddesy of their life, all in the

name of GOD. One might ask how could a Merciful GOD advocate such evil

and injustice to these children? Could it be that the sin falls in our

own hands? Could it be that we are the unjust and we are the demons

advocating such cruel and coward injustice towards our children!



To all true scholars of Qur'an the answer is clear. GOD with his

infinite grace did not and will not condone such cruel ritual. This act

is not found anywhere in the Qur'an. Only in such man-made innovations

such as "Hadith and Sunnah" that one can find such cruel laws and

rituals. It is the authors of these blasphemies that are responsible for

these centuries old crimes done in the name of GOD. All throughout

history, laws and rituals have been conjured up and put in place by male

dominated societies only to subjugate the weak, women, and children.



Only by Worshiping GOD alone and Following Qur'an alone that we can find

salvation and purity, both physical and spiritual, for ourselves and all

those oppressed in the name of GOD.



Please follow this link

to an exceptional article by Dr. Sami Aldeeb, a Doctor of Law.



LETS STOP THIS CENTURIES OLD CRIME AGAINST OUR CHILDREN.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:57:43 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: ASHAMED

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.

Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who

responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=

health

care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are

there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four as

the chosen ones for the motherland. This disengagement of ours will i look

upon on the perspective of the African continent at large. Whenever there is

crisi in Africa we are always half heartedly engage. It si always the west

which have to negotiate on our behalf since from the Congo crisis 1961 to

Rwanda and Brundi. Are we not competent, totally desorientated or don=B4t=

love

our motherlands. We should consider the issue very thoroughly. Most of us we

born at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Bansang Hospital, Clinics or even in

our homes. We made it through life, schools and ended up in the west on

various reasons. Nowadays our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins etc who we

borned at this very aboved mentioned places send their wives abroad to

deliver or for medical treatment. Financing the very developecd and

sophisticated western health institutions.



I am not condeming treatments abroad cause there are som disease which can

only be diagnose and treated in the west. If they felt it is not safe for

their wives to deliver or families to received medical treatment in the

Gambia then there is something seriously wrong. We could feel very

comfortable in the west whilst fansidar is the only prescription for folks

when they catch malaria. The Gambis is facing with a rapidly increasing

number of patients with biabetese mellitus.A person with a family and

average income is definately not in the position to finaance his or her

diabetese expences. Before it was the Senegalese who receives medical

treatment to the Gambia now it is the opposite, especially though for the

diabetese patients.



I am very sorry to say that we are not raising awareness issues in the

Gambias health policies. As citizens we must have the ability to organise,

deliberate, execute and the capacity to arouse trust and affectionate to

develop our health care. What do we wish , to have deaf, blind, disables, or

people with chronic diseases to beg in the streets. I hope this will not be

the outcome, Whatver my concerns and contributions are cannot be reduced due

to the lack of engagement from others. I see in the media Sri-Lankans,

Eriterians, Somalians etc. gathering from used ambulances to all that sorts

of health care for their motherlands. If we are dedicated for a safer health

engagement for our motherland others will help us for our dedications.



NO MALICE



With kind regards





Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:21:26 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: RE: member anonymity and snooping

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Gambia-Lers



I agree with Moe S. Jallow. One month should be given to all those who

didn't even send an intro, before removing them from the list. And an

intro, as I see it, should contain a bit more than just: Hi, my name is

soandso and I'm looking forward to being a member. (What about asking

people to write about their interest concerning Gambian empowerment)

What are you expecting to be contained in the intro???



It seems like many people are considering issues discussed on this list

to be private affairs and/or want to avoid embarassment, harrassement

and confrontation because of their opinion, not everybody is prepared to

elaborate on his/her views. I see that there's much (self)confidence

needed regarding the big audience of nearly 200 people, of which more

than 60 have not even send a single message, regarding the still working

old Gambian machinery for opinion manipulation, (political) suppression

and nepotism when it comes to employment. For that I can understand

reservation. And I have no problem with Aliases in exile or with

just-listeners for whatever reason. But please introduce yourselves.

It's not only unpolite if you don't do so but it also raises suspicion

which can't be accepted by those who participate in the discussions.

Snooping can, however, not be avoided completely but at least minimized

by requiring detailed intros, I think.



Greetings,

Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 16:29:02 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Politics of africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Aoujimai!

Thanks for your reaction.You are absolutely Right,the lenghty nature

of the tunnel is the main reason why many of us believe that there is no

light at the end.But the amount of evidence in our history suggesting

otherwise is simply overwhelming.All we need to do is to go back to our

history and learn how things really were before the Trouble Makers came

and turned our continent upside down!!



Keep up the good work down there in Scandanavia!!



Regards Basss!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:41:31 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: ASHAMED

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



At 13:57 11.02.97 +0100, you wrote:

>Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.

>Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who

>responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=

health

>care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are

>there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four=

as

>the chosen ones for the motherland.=20



Brother!



Please Don't be ashamed........... Some of us though very interested on this

issue, command a very limited knowledge on it. For me Some of the language

(I mean terms) used is nothing far from "Hebrew". Unfortunately some of us

are just passive participants as demonstrated by some members' frustrations

on "member anonymity and snooping".=20



For the latter group, You can only take the horse to the stream but can't

force it to drink. This same comment applies to "member anonymity and

snooping". I however agree with some members in the point that we at least

deserve an introduction from all members. Besides that, those who may fear

government spies, you have many choices: As far as you belief in the

legitimacy of what you write, fear nothing but fear itself for in the final

analysis, JUSTICE SHALL PREVAIL. Mandela made this courageous choice and

thanks to that, he is what he is today and his country she what she is

today. The alternative to this choice is, take a low profile if you "fear

intimidation" by speaking out what you believe is the "TRUTH".



Saho, "Manglaa yengal si"



PEACE!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:29 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and welcome to our newest

members.

Much have already been said about this issue. Some of the pieces are

well written and very informative. What I missed in this discussion is

the search for alternatives to the dependence of the Gambian Economy

on this "artificial" fragile and short term re-export trade. I thought that we

should be learning from history, but, it does not seem so in this

case. In the 1994 budget speech, by the then Finance Minister Mr.

Bakary Darboe, he referred to the closure of the border as one of the

main factors affecting the economy. This was suppose to teach us a

lesson that we cannot rely heavily on such a fragile sector which is almost

totally beyond our control. I am aware of the fact that, there is

interdependence in the world economy "the global village with its

numerous contradictions", but, my point is, instead of spending so

much energy, trying to reopen the border (which is good) we should

also be thinking of how we can develop the productive sectors of the

economy like fishing, industry, tourism and so on and so forth. As

someone said earlier the new regime is trying to fulfil the "Hongkong

dream" of the former. I would like to caution new regime not to fall into the

same path as their predecessors. The leadership in the new regime

should start to (if they already haven't) looking into strategies

which will make our economic base more sustainable.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.

Famara A. Sanyang

Chr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)

Development Studies and Human Rights

Fantoftvegen 38,

n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.

Telephone 47 55574388

Fax 47 55574166



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:43:10 GMT

From: "Per E. Grotnes" <

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I stand corrected. The reason I have not announced myself is that I

originally intended to be a "snooper" or rather, in my terms, an observer of

the opinions of those conserned with Gambian issues.



I am a norwegian professor (assoc.) of fisheries science (at the Norwegian

College of Fishery Science in Tromso, North Norway). My interest in The

Gambia stems from a fishery project I am conducting in cooperation with my

gambian student, Adama Jobarteh pt. Bakau. He has recently finished his

masters degree at our university, and we are starting an extension of our

fishery project into a doctoral degre for him.

I am certainly not telling you people any news when I say that the

fisheries, especially those that are termed artisanal, is a fundamental

trade for the reasonably good protein supply of the gambian nation. The most

important fish is the kobo (in mandinka, chalo in wolof, bonga in Sierra

Leone). Its importance is illustrated that on the avarage 26 kg fish is

consumed by the gambian person per year. Most of this is kobo. Gambians

hence eat more fish than even the norwegians. The beauty of this species is

that it is far too bony for the capital rich export market. It is also a

species that is easier and more cheaply caught by the traditional fishermen

than any conceivable "modern" methods. In some aspects it is insured against

exploitation of the greedier kind.

This resource is not without potential threats. The FAO in its wisdom have

decided that the kobo is a

single population, promoting a fishery management encompassing the whole

species distribution. In my opinion this is a preposterous idea. Kobo is

found from Angola to the southern part of Mauretania, a coastal distance

that is several times the length of, say, Norway. Most likely the species is

a conglomerate of several populations where each needs its own management.

In his thesis mr. Jobarteh shows that there are more than one population of

kobo even within the river Gambia, and that these are differing from the

"oceanic" population.

We will be working with the fishermen on these problems, their knowledge is

profound and only needs to be confirmed and formalized. Actually the

knowledge resource among the fishermen could be the basis of a technical

school. You already have the teachers, just change titles from master

fishermen and master boatbuilders to professors, give some slight government

financial support for management, and presto you have a functional scool of

fisheries.



To the quesion on the present administration of the country. I am impressed.

I have visited a good many problem countries during my years. I have been to

Burma, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Zaire, Ghana, Greenland and a good

many european and american countries that presumably are well off. The

Gambia is not so bad. Actually it is one of the countries that I believe has

a potential. I visited the land first time in 1992. I noticed faults with a

good many things. But that is not uncommon. Really I would have had more to

complain about if I described the US. All I noticed in The Gambia seemed to

be repairable. The slow pace of things I did attribute to an oligarchic

administration. I also attended the coup seeing young persons seizing power.

Although no one I know condones a forceful change in government, I had hopes

that the young men could speed up change, and given that their intentions

were as they proclamed, could I blame them?

As a foreigner I only see the practical consequences of the regime. I was

amazed at the improvements of roads, hospitals being built, scools being

made, piers at the fishery landing places etc. Of course everything was not

well. My good friend Chongan was kept in jail on charges that I knew pretty

well were unreasonable. Possibly others were jailed on similarily dubious

grounds. Now they are released, and things seem to normalize in the

direction I have hoped. There are still some dubious areas. I have faith in

the gambian will to repair even these areas. Possibly your contributions

under this baobab tree could help, especially if the government listens in.

I am leaving for The Gambia in a months time and will stay there for one

year trying to contribute with my knowledge and experience to the wellbeing

of this friendly and clever people.

I apologize for this lengthy diatribe of mine, but you did ask for it.



your snooperish Per Grotnes, also called Lamin Mukojo.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:09:34 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: ASHAMED

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:57:43 +0100 (MET)

> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: ASHAMED

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> X-To: <

> X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host oslo2453.online.no [148.122.227.243] didn't use HELO protocol

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.

> Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who

> responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=

> health

> care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are

> there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four as

> the chosen ones for the motherland. This disengagement of ours will i look

> upon on the perspective of the African continent at large. Whenever there is

> crisi in Africa we are always half heartedly engage. It si always the west

> which have to negotiate on our behalf since from the Congo crisis 1961 to

> Rwanda and Brundi. Are we not competent, totally desorientated or don=B4t=

> love

> our motherlands. We should consider the issue very thoroughly. Most of us we

> born at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Bansang Hospital, Clinics or even in

> our homes. We made it through life, schools and ended up in the west on

> various reasons. Nowadays our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins etc who we

> borned at this very aboved mentioned places send their wives abroad to

> deliver or for medical treatment. Financing the very developecd and

> sophisticated western health institutions.

>

> I am not condeming treatments abroad cause there are som disease which can

> only be diagnose and treated in the west. If they felt it is not safe for

> their wives to deliver or families to received medical treatment in the

> Gambia then there is something seriously wrong. We could feel very

> comfortable in the west whilst fansidar is the only prescription for folks

> when they catch malaria. The Gambis is facing with a rapidly increasing

> number of patients with biabetese mellitus.A person with a family and

> average income is definately not in the position to finaance his or her

> diabetese expences. Before it was the Senegalese who receives medical

> treatment to the Gambia now it is the opposite, especially though for the

> diabetese patients.

>

> I am very sorry to say that we are not raising awareness issues in the

> Gambias health policies. As citizens we must have the ability to organise,

> deliberate, execute and the capacity to arouse trust and affectionate to

> develop our health care. What do we wish , to have deaf, blind, disables, or

> people with chronic diseases to beg in the streets. I hope this will not be

> the outcome, Whatver my concerns and contributions are cannot be reduced due

> to the lack of engagement from others. I see in the media Sri-Lankans,

> Eriterians, Somalians etc. gathering from used ambulances to all that sorts

> of health care for their motherlands. If we are dedicated for a safer health

> engagement for our motherland others will help us for our dedications.

>

> NO MALICE

>

> With kind regards

>

>

> Omar S. Saho

>





Good piece Mr Saho, but what is your plan? Perhaps that will be a good starting point!



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:19:38 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Per E Grotnes and fisheries

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Thank you Per. Since I payed visit first time in february 1979 I have

dreamed of the day when this small country has it=B4s own fishing-fleet,

as we know it up here in the nordic countries. And with a good loading,

freezing, and distributing-system. I=B4m very often served kobo, and I

like it. It=B4s OK. My first dinner one night in 79 at Fajara Hotel was

"Lady-fish", but that was really a surprise, when it comes to where and

how many the bones was placed. I=B4m also glad that there is a gambian

specialist - even a doctor degree. Congratulation. Denmark delivered

some boats some years back, and I wonder if they are still running. I

have a gambian friend, who will invest in a trawler, on my advise. But I

don=B4t know if it is a good advise. Like you I just see a lots of fish

being consumed, and I was shocked by the primitive small canoes which I

saw at my first visit many years back. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:36:36 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: VISION 2020

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I read here:=20



"It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme for

Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in

October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched

earlier last year."



Please can anyone tell me, where I can get that programme, and so to

say, look into the "playing-cards" of the ruling party. ? Asbj=F8rn =

Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:06:15 GMT

From: "Per E. Grotnes" <

To:

Subject: Re: Per E Grotnes and fisheries

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



At 16:19 11.02.97 +0100, you wrote:

>Thank you Per. Since I payed visit first time in february 1979 I have

>dreamed of the day when this small country has it=B4s own fishing-fleet,

>as we know it up here in the nordic countries. And with a good loading,

>freezing, and distributing-system. I=B4m very often served kobo, and I

>like it. It=B4s OK. My first dinner one night in 79 at Fajara Hotel was

>"Lady-fish", but that was really a surprise, when it comes to where and

>how many the bones was placed. I=B4m also glad that there is a gambian

>specialist - even a doctor degree. Congratulation. Denmark delivered

>some boats some years back, and I wonder if they are still running. I

>have a gambian friend, who will invest in a trawler, on my advise. But I

>don=B4t know if it is a good advise. Like you I just see a lots of fish

>being consumed, and I was shocked by the primitive small canoes which I

>saw at my first visit many years back. Asbj=F8rn Nordam

>

>Firstly, ladyfish is not kobo. Secondly,You cannot be a boatman since you

call the "canoes" primitive. They are in fact very avanced in construction

and seaworthiness. After all these boats have a tradition of several

thousand years. You see the outlines of such boats on our own

helleristninger (stone carvings) and in old egyptian pictures. The shape is

eminent in the rough atlantic waves that runs over shallowing grounds, the

long hull combined with the protruding snout is hydrodynamics at its best.

The problem today is the lack of wood for building. Here is a need for new

material, but certainly not plastics, aluminium or steel. Probably could

concrete (I mean the cement,sand kind) technology do the trick. I do not

know as yet. It must be the boat constructors that decide.

As to the danish trawlers I can tell you that only one is running, and not

in fishing. The pair trawling was successful in catching fish. But the

economy killed that cat, happily. The local distribution network could not

cope with this amount, and the construction of fish processing plants did

not help, mainly because the marketing side was in shambles. Now I have been

told that the money coming from abroad did not reach the intended project.

This is merely a rumour that I haven't been able to check. Anyhow, foreign

capital is not to the best for The Gambia. Such money would not contribute

to what the gambian people need the most: pride in their own achievements.

The fishery society is an example of what these people can do. There is

ample reason to be proud of it. If I in any way can contribute to the

wellbeing of this country it would be to document such cases.

Tell your gambian friend it would it is wise not to cross the river to get

water- the best advise will be found among the local fishermen.



Regards PerG





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 18:20:37 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: MARRIAGE HUMOUR

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Ladies and Gentlemen of the list , lets cool it down a bit and have a

little laugh, because all seriousness and no laughters , makes

OMAR M'BAI a stressed out person and other fun loving persons

too.



So here is alittle humour on marriage . If you are thinking of

getting married , please read this warning ! before you condemn

yourself . If you are already married , there is nothing you can do

now....... You are beyond repair!!!!!!!!.



IT GOES A LIYYLE SOMETHING LIKE THIS:



Getting married is very much like going to restaurant with friends,

You order what you want , then when you see what other fellow

has ,you wish you had ordered that .



At a cocktail party , one woman said to another ,"aren't you

wearing your wedding ring on the wrong finger ?"" She replied "yes

I am,I married the wrong man."



Man is incomplete until he is married .Then he is really finished



Marriage is an institution in which a man loses his bachelor's degree

and the woman gets her master's



Alittle boy ask his father , Daddy, how much does it cost to get

married?" And the father replied, " I don't know , son,I'm still

paying for it ."



SON: Is it true ,Dad, I heard that in some parts of Africa , a

man doesn't know his wife until he marries her ?

DAD: That happens in most continents, son.



\then there was a man who said , " Inever knew what real happiness is

was until I got married ; and then it was too late .



A happy marriage is a matter of give and take ; the husband gives,

and the wife takes.



Whae a newly married man looks happy, we knew why. But when

a ten year married man looks happy, we wonder why.



Married life is very frusting . In the first year of marriage ,the

man speaks and the woman listens. In the second year ,the woman

speaks and the man listens . And the third year , they both speak

and the neighbours listen.



After a quarrel, a wife said to her husband ,"You know I was a fool

when I married you ". And the husband replied ," Yes dear,

but I was in love and didn't notice it".

It doesn't matter how often a married man changes his job,he still

ends up with the same boss.



A man inserted an "ADVERT" in the Foroyaa; Wife wanted.Next

day,he received a 100 letters . They all said the same thing:

"You can have mine .



When a manopens the door of his car for his wife ,you can be sure of

one thing, either the car is new or the wife .



A perfect wife is one who helps the husband with the dishes.



A woman was telling her friend ,"It is I who made my husband a

millionaire ". "And what was he before you married him?" Asked

the friend . The woman replied ,"A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE".



THANKS

OMAR F. M'BAI.

LONDON.

















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:37:39 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Famara A. Sanyang wrote:



> totally beyond our control. I am aware of the fact that, there is

> interdependence in the world economy "the global village with its

> numerous contradictions", but, my point is, instead of spending so

> much energy, trying to reopen the border (which is good) we should

> also be thinking of how we can develop the productive sectors of the

> economy like fishing, industry, tourism and so on and so forth. As

> someone said earlier the new regime is trying to fulfil the "Hongkong

> dream" of the former. I would like to caution new regime not to fall into the

> same path as their predecessors. The leadership in the new regime

> should start to (if they already haven't) looking into strategies

> which will make our economic base more sustainable.



I agree. We should not focus all our resources and efforts on this one

issue. There are other sectors of our economy that also deserve

attention.



In this era of globalization however, even with good leadership,

countries like the Gambia will be severely challenged because of our

size and lack of meaningful resources. As far as industry is concerned,

the low level of education in the country is a serious setback.



That transit trade sector, while not enough to sustain our economy in

the long run, can serve as a catalyst of sorts. On the one side, if we

develop the country as a main regional trading centre, we boost our

market from the 1 million plus to a potential market of over 6 million

and our resources to those of our neighboring countries.



We must remember why we are the Gambia in the first place and not, say,

Senegal. Our biggest assets are our geographic location and our river.



We have a better chance, in my opinion, of building a sustainable light

industrial sector, for example, with such a transit trade intact, with

it's accompanying market, than without it and having to face the harsh

realities of the new terms of trading under GATT for developing

countries like our own.



There is a problem, however, and both Famara and Malanding seem to be

hitting it right on the head. Senegal is in just a good position or

even better one to enjoy such potential prosperity from all this. We

face a realistic and significant problem here but we cannot afford to

lose what can be gained.



Again while we cannot lose sight of the total package in terms of

developing other sectors of our economy, we must make the resolution of

this trade issue a top priority. We must also ask the fundamental

question:



Can the Gambia realistically exist and retain it's full sovereignty if

it is surrounded on all borders by one county?



Perhaps the Senegambia model needs to be revisited? I believe a new,

improved Senegambia that takes into consideration the fight for

sovereignty in the Cassamance region may be the answer to all our

problems, northern Senegal included, but perhaps that is a separate

issue altogether.



Comments?



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:56:38 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: VISION 2020

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:

>=20

> I read here:

>=20

> "It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme fo=

r

> Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in

> October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched

> earlier last year."

>=20

> Please can anyone tell me, where I can get that programme, and so to

> say, look into the "playing-cards" of the ruling party. ? Asbj=F8rn Nor=

dam



You should be able to get it from either of these offices:



Ministry of Trade, Industry and Employment

Central Bank Building

Buckle Street, Banjul

Telephone: 28369



National Investment Board

Independence Drive, Banjul

Telephone: 28332/28168/29223

Telex: 2230 GV; Fax: 29220

Cable: GAMNIB



You may also want to check out the government's official page at:



http://www.gambia.com/





If there is a government official here or someone who has the ear of a

government official, I would strongly suggest that the entire programme

be put up on this website.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:03:38 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Error Messages

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Gambia-l,



The proliferation of error messages has almost reached my saturation

point. It is becoming unbearable. Most of my incoming messages are now

predominantly error messages bouncing off unable to be delivered by the

list to certain addresses. As Momodou Camara pointed out, please make sure

that your email addresses are functional and that you are posting messages

with the same addresses registered to the list.

From onwards, I will be taking a less liberal approach in

deleting those addresses from the list that are consistently bouncing.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================

















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 12:41:13 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: FWD: Agroforestry modeling position available

Message-ID: <





----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l

X-Sender:

Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:21:18 -0500

To:

From: "James B. Moore" <

Subject: FWD: Agroforestry modeling position available

Mime-Version: 1.0



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:13:09 -0500

To:

From: Blair Orr <

Subject: Agroforestry modeling position available



JOB ANNOUNCEMENT



>X-Sender:

>Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:53:27 -0500

>Reply-To: FOREST Mailing list on forest research and studies

<FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI>

>Sender:

>From: "Carl W. Mize" <

>Subject: Agroforestry modeling position available

>To: Multiple recipients of list FOREST <

>

>Assistant Scientist 1

>

>Position description: Coordinate a three year multidisciplinary project

>that is developing a series of models to evaluate the effects of tree

>shelterbelts on crop (corn and soybean) growth, response, and yield.

>Responsibilities will include organization of existing crop growth and

>yield data, validation of crop models, linkage of crop models with

>microclimatic models and tree models to predict air temperature, windspeed,

>and relative humidity at various distances away from the shelterbelt, and

>preparation of project reports and manuscripts. Must have excellent

>skills in programming, and PC software, as well as some experience working

>on a workstation. Must have strong interest in interdisciplinary work, and

>must be committed to teamwork.

>

>Required: M.S. in agricultural engineering, forestry, agronomy, or a

>related area; experience in model validation or development; demonstrated

>ability to write computer programs.

>

>Prefered: Experience in crop or agroforestry modeling; demonstrated ability

>to write technical papers and publications; Ph.D. in one of the areas

>listed above; experience working in teams.

>

>Proposed start date: March 1

>

>Salary: $25,718 minimum plus generous benefits

>

>Inquiries welcome: Dr. Bill Batchelor (

>or Dr. Carl Mize (

>

>Application Instructions: Send a letter of application, resume, and three

>references to Dr. Bill Batchelor, Department of Agricultural and Biosystems

>Engineering, 219B Davidson Hall, Iowa State University, Ames, IA 50011.

>

>Application deadline: February 15 or until a suitable candidate is found.

>

>







-------------------------------------------------------------

James B. Moore

Systems Administrator

School of Forestry and Wood Products

Michigan Technological University

Houghton, Michigan 49931

Internet:

-------------------------------------------------------------







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 17:43:12 GMT0BST

From: "MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY" <

To:

Subject: alias Kukoi

Message-ID: <



Belated greetings to everyone.

My name is Momodou though i'm referred to by many as Boy Ceesay . I'm

a 2nd year economics undergraduate at Nottingham university , England

and before leaving The Gambia i was at St Augustine's high school

between 1988 and 1993.I lived, and my family still are, at Hagan

street , Banjul.

I felt that it would be ideal to introduce myself when i have

something to add to any ongoing topic, because personally i'm against

the unnecessary personal messages, and the continuous re-editing

ofalready received mails, etc. I tend to delete most of these mails

before reading them ,with all DUE RESPECT, as there's minimum time

most of the week due to my hectic time table. Just in case there are

fellow listers who do delete some before reading i gave you this

subject heading before you delete my introduction too!



Concerning pseudonyms/snooping not much can be done because where

snoopers( if there are any) are forced to come out they can still

come out in a disguise. What is important though is that LIST POLICIES

are recognised and effected. The founders/managers have tried to make

it easy by virtually presenting the small matter of rules as

conventions inorder to make sure that the main objective of this list

is not stifled in any way. Hence the constant reminders to stop

sending personal messages using the list. One could have said that if

people do not stop doing this they'll be removed from the list but

this won't solve anything.Indeed it will be to our loss as a group.



I'm in total support of upholding "list policy" even if they come in

the form of polite requests. And i apologise for sending a late

introduction. The main aim of the list shouldn't be overlooked : we

all have the common interest of improving the development of our

country IN ALL ASPECTS , and for an idealist like me there's a big

emphasis on global improvement as quick as possible.



Debbie, I see your point about elaborating on introductions, though

its obvious that all sane gambians must have the same desires for

our country and the world as a whole. Differences arrived in

implementing the means to achieve the common goal and i think here's

where our personal demons and prejudices enter the picture.

When we talk of development in all aspects it includes my personal

favourite, The Arts. Sadly not much is being said on this topic.

Where is gambian cinema and theatre? This is what really drives me ,

call me naive if you want. THe most notable features for me, of the

new regime is the national T.V and the contrasting supression of the

Freedom of speech. HUrah for one but the other?.........

On a closing note lets keep up the good work and hope for the

better. But keeping up the good work would undoubtedly see us hoping

for the best rather than the better and reaching for the skies.

Regards

Elhaj momodou ceesay

*************************

I am FIRST OF ALL A MUSLIM

Then a GAMBIAN

Therefore AFRICAN

Thereby BLACK

Yet most CRUCIAL of all i'm only HUMAN























------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 19:35:46 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Fisheries

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Thank you once again, Per. Your answer is axactly what I was asking

earlier today. When some of you have knowledge please share it with us

who hasn=B4t, but really want to do something for the people and the

country. Thanks. Asbj=F8rn Nordam

PS: I know that Ladyfish is not Kobo. My gambian friends in Stockholm

sometimes laugh a bit when I tell what I=B4ve been served in different

african countries.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:55:18 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To: latir@earthlink.net

Cc:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <



Lat, given the size of regional market, do you think we can become the 'Singapore' many of our policy makers dream about without out-competing Senegal in becoming the major supplier of goods? In that case how much of our success would help Senegal realize their goal to develop their local industries? It would not be difficult to assume that Senegal must have seen this as potential problem in the future and would do their best to check it. In light of that, I believe our only long-term bet would be developing new routes. The establishement of strong air links is certainly a good starting point.



A return to the Senegambia Confed is certainly one way to settle this problem, but I think that would be met with the same old problems (nationalism, power struggle and all those unsaid bits).

Regarding tourism, I see very little the Gambia can offer. Yes we have beaches, but nothing more. Infact Senegal has much more to offer. The fisheries sector is certainly one of our great resources. However, inadequate human and financial resources had made it difficult to exploit this. Those inadequacies have in the past been exploited by our so-called big brothers in joint ventures. Unfortunately, that may be going on even now. Our inability to quantify how much resources we have in our seas, or to monitor how much the off take is, is some of the thingsthat frighten about the fisheries sector.



Currently, re-export trade may be our best bet to generate the kind of growth we need to energize other sectors such as education and health. Even if it means trading corridors with Senegal. They have free access to Cassamance and we have free ride through to Mali and the Guineas. Sounds pragmatic? Perhaps it might work!



Malanding







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 21:27:10 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Per E. Grotnes wrote:

>=20

> I stand corrected. The reason I have not announced myself is that I

> originally intended to be a "snooper" or rather, in my terms, an observ=

er of

> the opinions of those conserned with Gambian issues.

>=20

> I am a norwegian professor (assoc.) of fisheries science (at the Norweg=

ian

> College of Fishery Science in Tromso, North Norway). My interest in The

> Gambia stems from a fishery project I am conducting in cooperation with=

my

> gambian student, Adama Jobarteh pt. Bakau. He has recently finished his

> masters degree at our university, and we are starting an extension of o=

ur

> fishery project into a doctoral degre for him.

> I am certainly not telling you people any news when I say that the

> fisheries, especially those that are termed artisanal, is a fundamental

> trade for the reasonably good protein supply of the gambian nation. The=

most

> important fish is the kobo (in mandinka, chalo in wolof, bonga in Sierr=

a

> Leone). Its importance is illustrated that on the avarage 26 kg fish is

> consumed by the gambian person per year. Most of this is kobo. Gambians

> hence eat more fish than even the norwegians. The beauty of this specie=

s is

> that it is far too bony for the capital rich export market. It is also =

a

> species that is easier and more cheaply caught by the traditional fishe=

rmen

> than any conceivable "modern" methods. In some aspects it is insured ag=

ainst

> exploitation of the greedier kind.

> This resource is not without potential threats. The FAO in its wisdom h=

ave

> decided that the kobo is a

> single population, promoting a fishery management encompassing the whol=

e

> species distribution. In my opinion this is a preposterous idea. Kobo i=

s

> found from Angola to the southern part of Mauretania, a coastal distanc=

e

> that is several times the length of, say, Norway. Most likely the speci=

es is

> a conglomerate of several populations where each needs its own manageme=

nt.

> In his thesis mr. Jobarteh shows that there are more than one populatio=

n of

> kobo even within the river Gambia, and that these are differing from th=

e

> "oceanic" population.

> We will be working with the fishermen on these problems, their knowledg=

e is

> profound and only needs to be confirmed and formalized. Actually the

> knowledge resource among the fishermen could be the basis of a technica=

l

> school. You already have the teachers, just change titles from master

> fishermen and master boatbuilders to professors, give some slight gover=

nment

> financial support for management, and presto you have a functional scoo=

l of

> fisheries.

>=20

> To the quesion on the present administration of the country. I am impre=

ssed.

> I have visited a good many problem countries during my years. I have be=

en to

> Burma, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Zaire, Ghana, Greenland and a =

good

> many european and american countries that presumably are well off. The

> Gambia is not so bad. Actually it is one of the countries that I believ=

e has

> a potential. I visited the land first time in 1992. I noticed faults wi=

th a

> good many things. But that is not uncommon. Really I would have had mor=

e to

> complain about if I described the US. All I noticed in The Gambia seeme=

d to

> be repairable. The slow pace of things I did attribute to an oligarchic

> administration. I also attended the coup seeing young persons seizing p=

ower.

> Although no one I know condones a forceful change in government, I had =

hopes

> that the young men could speed up change, and given that their intentio=

ns

> were as they proclamed, could I blame them?

> As a foreigner I only see the practical consequences of the regime. I w=

as

> amazed at the improvements of roads, hospitals being built, scools bein=

g

> made, piers at the fishery landing places etc. Of course everything was=

not

> well. My good friend Chongan was kept in jail on charges that I knew pr=

etty

> well were unreasonable. Possibly others were jailed on similarily dubio=

us

> grounds. Now they are released, and things seem to normalize in the

> direction I have hoped. There are still some dubious areas. I have fait=

h in

> the gambian will to repair even these areas. Possibly your contribution=

s

> under this baobab tree could help, especially if the government listens=

in.

> I am leaving for The Gambia in a months time and will stay there for on=

e

> year trying to contribute with my knowledge and experience to the wellb=

eing

> of this friendly and clever people.

> I apologize for this lengthy diatribe of mine, but you did ask for it.

>=20

> your snooperish Per Grotnes, also called Lamin Mukojo.





PROF.GROTNES!!

What can I say except TAK SA MYCKET OG KOM TIL BAKA!! (thanks a lot

and do it again).Power to you,your excellency,LAMIN MUKOJO,and keep up

the good work down there!!



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:36:31 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Regarding the border closure

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> Lat, given the size of regional market, do you think we can become the 'Singapore' many of our policy makers dream about without out-competing Senegal in becoming the major supplier of goods? In that case how much of our success would help Senegal realize their goal to develop their local industries? It would not be difficult to assume that Senegal must have seen this as potential problem in the future and would do their best to check it. In light of that, I believe our only long-term bet would



There seems to be an error in transmission here. You may want to

re-post.



>

> A return to the Senegambia Confed is certainly one way to settle this problem, but I think that would be met with the same old problems (nationalism, power struggle and all those unsaid bits).

....

> Currently, re-export trade may be our best bet to generate the kind of growth we need to energize other sectors such as education and health. Even if it means trading corridors with Senegal. They have free access to Cassamance and we have free ride through to Mali and the Guineas. Sounds pragmatic? Perhaps it might work!



Malanding,



I think were on the same wavelength here. I hope your posting reaches

our trade negotiators on Marina Parade and in Quadrangle.



It would be interesting to hear (or see) what others on the list have to

say.



Thanks and Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 19:54:18 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

Bass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article about

the history and also your introduction. My mom was very flattered

when I told her .



I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understanding

of African History. However I must say that I'm not sure

whether you have answered my question. You seem to do what

every other person of an African origin does; to put the blame on

the West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .



The person of an African origin can never ever persuade the

Westerner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; so

why vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other the

way we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSE

would never be able to interfere or come between us .



If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those brooms

back home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts to

break the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. You

know why, because they areso very strongly united and attached to

one another that no one can go between them.



If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westerner

would not have had any chance to engineer the killings of our

prophets etc.



Regards,

OMAR F. M'BAI

LONDON.



Hi,



This is more on a personal note so I apologise for sending it onto the

list. I wrote some time back trying to locate an old friend of mine by

the name James Sawyerr. I got a reply from someone (Sorry I can't

remember the name) who promised to get me his contact info.



I am still waiting so if possible, please let me know what is happening.



Thank you.



--

Aaron Kofi Aboagye B.Eng, AMIEE

School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Georgia Institute of Technology,

Atlanta Georgia, 30332

Tel: (404) 206-9507 (H)

uucp: ...!{decvax,hplabs,ncar,purdue,rutgers}!gatech!prism!gt4392c

Internet:

web/home page:



M'BAI OF wrote:

>=20

> Bass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article about

> the history and also your introduction. My mom was very flattered

> when I told her .

>=20

> I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understanding

> of African History. However I must say that I'm not sure

> whether you have answered my question. You seem to do what

> every other person of an African origin does; to put the blame on

> the West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .

>=20

> The person of an African origin can never ever persuade the

> Westerner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; so

> why vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other the

> way we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSE

> would never be able to interfere or come between us .

>=20

> If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those brooms

> back home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts to

> break the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. You

> know why, because they areso very strongly united and attached to

> one another that no one can go between them.

>=20

> If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westerner

> would not have had any chance to engineer the killings of our

> prophets etc.

>=20

> Regards,

> OMAR F. M'BAI

> LONDON.





Mr.Nbaye!

Thanks,but the article is not yet complete,so I will try to post the

second half tomorrow.But just to refute your claim that an African can

never be able to persuade a Westerner to do harm to another Westerner,I

want you to try to explain why the well known international terrorist

CARLOS was on the payroll of both Libya and Sudan for almost two

decades.And do you know how many Westerners have been killed by the

people working for Carlos? Also,try to explain why much of the

explosives and bombs used by the IRA to Kill the English in Ireland and

mainland Britain came from Libya!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.



Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.





*** 04-Feb-97 ***





Title: SENEGAL-CULTURE: Role in Slave Trade Questioned





By David Hecht





DAKAR, Feb 4 (IPS) - Many in this West African country have



reacted angrily to claims that the international slave trade did



not take place here to the extent that had been supposed.





The furore is over an article that appeared in late December in



the French newspaper le Monde, suggesting that Senegal's notorious



island of Goree, near Dakar, was not what it is said to have been --



one of Africa's major slave trading posts and the last stop for



the millions of Africans forcibly taken to the Americas.





''This is like those who deny the Jewish holocaust ever



existed,'' commented Mohammed Faye, a secondary school teacher in



Dakar. Many others say it is an attack on their cultural heritage.





The UN Cultural, Educational and Scientific Organisation



(UNESCO) lists Goree as a 'world historical site' and every year



thousands of tourists make pilgrimages there, many of them the



descendants of slaves from the United States.





Pope John Paul II came in 1992 and was the first pope to have



set foot in what are said to have been slave dungeons, in the



'Maison des Esclaves' or house of slaves. It is one of the many



elegant merchant's homes that line the cobblestone streets on the



tiny island, most of which are now homes of Senegal's elite.





While it is no larger than the other buildings, up to 40



million slaves passed through it, at least 5 million of them



having gone to the United States, according to its curator, Joseph



N'Diaye.





The highlight of a tour through the building is a small doorway



facing the sea where rowboats are said to have picked up the



slaves and taken them to nearby sailing ships for the mid-Atlantic



voyage. Above the doorway a curatorial sign reads 'Voyage with No



Return'.





The problem is, the story is a fiction, says the le Monde



article. Its author, Emmanuel de Roux, quotes the curator of the



nearby History Museum of Goree, Abdoulaye Camara, as well as Pere



de Beniost, a French historian and catholic priest at Dakar's



cathedral, as saying that the 'house of slaves,' is ''a myth''.





The so-called dungeons were mostly for the produce of the



merchant owner, and perhaps some rooms were used for ''domestic



slaves but certainly not slaves for trading'', according to the



article.





Roux further claims the building was only built in 1783, toward



the end of the slave trade. Some slaves were traded elsewhere on



the island, he says, but at most 500 a year.





Indeed, historians have expressed doubts about Goree's



importance in the slave trade since at least the 1950's, with some



claiming that over hundreds of years, no more than 10,000 slaves



were traded there. Philip Curtin, a professor of history at John



Hopkins University in the United States who has written numerous



books on the slave trade, says he has long believed Goree is a



''hoax''.





''A lot of people have been taken in by the Goree scam....



Meanwhile, the =22house of slaves=22 has become an emotional shrine to



the slave trade, rather than a serious museum,'' he said.





Yet, it is only with the article appearing in the French media



that many people in Senegal, a former French colony, have become



aware of the claim.





N'Diaye, however, continues to insist his history is accurate,



and characterises Roux as a ''revisionist'' with a hidden agenda.



Senegalese state television is supporting N'Diaye, recently re-



airing an old documentary in which he details Goree's role in the



slave trade. And most other Senegalese seem to support him also.





''Three out of four people here know that Goree is where most



of the slaves left from,'' explained a taxi driver. ''And the one



in four are just trying to deny their past because they are



ashamed.''



=0A

Yet those who question the history do not seem ashamed at all.



They say that the island is just too small to have coped with a



massive volume, and that Europeans families would not have been



comfortable living so close to the violence commonly meted out to



freshly captured Africans. They point instead to more factory-like



settings like Elima castle in Ghana with its vast dungeons and



convenient location.





Senegalese officials seem concerned that the findings will risk



millions of tourist dollars. One of Roux's sources, Abdoulaye



Camara, denies that he ever called the house of slaves a myth.





The Minister for the Environment, Abdoulaye Bathily, who is



also a history professor at Dakar university, is unequivocal:



''the house of slaves existed. From there, slaves were sent to the



Americas. I am positive about it,'' he says.





Professor Achille Mbembe, the recently appointed head of the



Council for the Development of Social Research in Africa



(CODESRIA), recognises that N'Diaye's assertion ''may not be a



matter of historical record''. But he points out that ''it isn't



possible to comprehend the significance =5Bof slavery=5D ... if one



considers it only a matter of numbers''.





''One can never truly know how many people suffered in this



deadly commerce, nor if one could, would it be useful in trying to



comprehend the magnitude of human exploitation,'' said Mbembe.



(END/IPS/DH/KB/97)







Origin: Harare/SENEGAL-CULTURE/



----





=5Bc=5D 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)



All rights reserved



<x-fontsize><param>9</param><x-fontname><param>Arial</param><x-color><param=

>red=3D0;green=3D0;blue=3D65280</param></x-fontsize><x-fontsize><param>10</=

param></x-fontname><x-fontname><param>Geneva</param></x-color>



</x-fontsize></x-fontname>





Dear Gambia Lers,



I have been following this discussion about the border closure, and some very

interesting points have been raised. However if The Gambia is to develop into

a consumption economy, rather than a re-export econmy a lot have to be done.



I personal have experince in the re-export market and i know that it created

a lot of jobs ( TRICKLE DOWN EFFECT) in the economy. So untill Gambia can

sustain such job losses created by the closure some agreement need to be

reach to immediately re-open the border.



Also as Famara commented we need to develop the other sectors of the economy

( agriculture and fisheries). But also the EDUCATIONAL SECTOR NEEDS HUGE

INVESTMENT, if that country is going to move forward. I know one thing, that

is to attract any investment in a country, your standard of education across

the board should be improved rather than stagnant.



So it is not only the border (outside effect) but also investment in human

resources ( inside effect).



LIVE FREE OR DIE.



momodou jagana.



discliamer



READ A BOOK. KEEP THE BRAIN ALIVE.

















Hellow Everyone:My name is Musa Sowe.I must appologise for sending a late

introduction(I was added to this mailing list a couple of weeks ago). I was away for

a good part of the past two weeks and my mail was compressed and sent to a

temporary file due to the high volume of incoming e-mail messages.I was

able to retrieve part of the file and will spend the following days to go

through it.

I was in the advanced stages of setting up a Gambia net (List) to

be administered out of Atlanta when a friend of mine told me of the

existence of this one and offered to request for my addition to the list.

Thanks for having me.

>





> >>> > A POEM FOR THOUGHT

> >>> >

> >>> > Lord, Lord

> >>> > Why did You make me Black?

> >>> > Why did You make someone

> >>> > the world wants to hold back?

> >>> >

> >>> > Black is the color of dirty clothes,

> >>>>> the color of grimy hands and feet

> >>> > Black is the color of darkness,

> >>> > the color of tire-beaten streets.

> >>> >

> >>> > Why did You give me thick lips,

> >>> > a broad nose and kinky hair?

> >>> > Why did You make someone

> >>> > who receives the hatred stare?

> >>> >

> >>> > Black is the color of the bruised eye

> >>> > when someone gets hurt.

> >>> > Black is the color of darkness,

> >>> > Black is the color of dirt.

> >>> >

> >>> > How come my bone structure's so thick,

> >>> > my hips and cheeks are high?

> >>> > How come my eyes are brown

> >>> > and not the color of daylight sky?

> >>> >

> >>> > Why do people think I'm useless?

> >>> > How come I feel so used?

> >>> > Why do some people see my skin

> >>> > and think I should be abused?

> >>> >

> >>> > Lord I just don't understand.

> >>> > What is it about my skin?

> >>> > Why do some people want to hate me

> >>> > and not know the person within?

> >>> >

> >>> > Black is what people are "listed"

> >>>>> when others want to keep them away.

> >>> > Black is the color of shadows cast.

> >>> > Black is the end of the day.

> >>> >

> >>> > Lord you know my own people mistreat me

> >>> > and I know this just ain't right.

> >>> > They don't like my hair.

> >>> > They say I'm too dark or too light.

> >>> > Lord don't You think it's time for You

> >>> > to make a change?

> >>> > Why don't You re-do creation and

> >>> > make everyone the same?

> >>> >

> >>> > GOD ANSWERED:

> >>> >

> >>> > Why did I make you Black?

> >>> > Why did I make You Black?

> >>> > Get off your knees and look around.

> >>> > Tell me, what do you see?

> >>> > I didn't make you in the image of darkness,

> >>> > I made you in likeness of ME!

> >>> >

> >>> > I made you the color of coal from which

> >>> > beautiful diamonds are formed.

> >>> > I made you the color of oil, the black gold that

> >>> > keeps people warm.

> >>> >

> >>> > I made you from the rich, dark earth that can

> >>> > grow the food you need.

> >>> > Your color's the same as the black stallion, a

> >>> > majestic animal is he.

> >>> > I didn't make you in the image of darkness.

> >>>>> I made you in likeness of ME!

> >>> >

> >>> > All the colors of the heavenly rainbow can be

> >>> > found throughout every nation.

> >>> > But when all of those colors were blended, you

> >>> > became my greatest creation.

> >>> >

> >>> > Your hair is the texture of lamb's wool.

> >>> > Such a humble little creature is he.

> >>> > I am the Shepherd who watches them.

> >>> > I am the One who will watch over thee.

> >>> >

> >>> > You are the color of midnight sky.

> >>> > I put the stars' glitter in your eyes.

> >>> > There is a smile hidden behind your pain.

> >>> > That's why your cheeks are so high.

> >>> >

> >>> > You are the color of dark clouds formed,

> >>> > when I send My strongest weather.

> >>> > I made you lips full so when you kiss the one

> >>> > that you love, they will remember.

> >>> >

> >>> > Your stature is strong, your bone structure thick

> >>> > to withstand the burdens of time.

> >>> >

> >>> > The reflection you see in the mirror...

> >>> > The image that looks back is MINE.

> >>> >

> >>> > by

> >>> > RuNell Ni Ebo





%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%

Ousman Gajigo

Morris Hall 107

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

phone:(765) 361 7096

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%



Gambia-1,



Can you please add Musa Sohna to the list. His mailing address is

s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us



Yours

Lamin Touray.



Hei Saho,

You shouldn't be ashamed that only four people responded to your

posting. I don't think the purpose of this list is just for people to be

discussing only, it's also for learning purpose. Maybe the reason why

there waasn't much contrbutions on the topic was because they don't know

much about it.

I, personally, don't know much about the healthcare in the Gambia but

thanks to you and those who contributed to it, I was able to learn

something. And I want to look more into it. So don't feel that your

contribution was wasted was. :-)





Isatou



>



> It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel

> somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose

> of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while

> they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I

> believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not

> discourage people from joining.

>

> Peace.

>

> Lat





I agree with what you said above. It should not be made obligatory to

members to contribute. Members might have different reasons for not

contributing. Some members might not have enough time to sit down and

think of what to write and others might not have enough facts to add to

some contributions. The later is very important. Although it would be

nice if everyone could contribute but I think it would be better to have

contributions from people who know what they're really talking about

rather than from people contributing just because they have to. In this

way we'll all be able to learn from each other.

I've also seen some postings where people were being critized for their

english. This can also be very discouraging for people who havn't

contributed yet. They might feel that people will laugh at what they've

written. Lot of us don't have time to edit all that we've written( I

know I don't). And as someone mentioned earlier on this list, english

language is a second language to most of us here. And I don't know why

the critizisms because all that is written so far on this list(since I

joined) is very good and understood by most of us, i.e the english is

very good. Yes there might be typograghical(rectify me if I'm wrong. I

forgot the english name) errors but as the saying goes 'no one is

perfect.'



Isatou.



------------------------------



Hei Malanding

Thanks for you reply you wrote "Good piece Mr. Saho, but waht is your Plan?

Perhaps that will be a good starting point" As i mentioned on my earlier

Health Care article concerning the project to be done in the Gambia by the

fall or early next year with the mention experts. This will be a diagnose

station to detect early stages of chronic diseases. It will be

implementation of diseases specific programmes and actions, Community action

programmes for the prevention of Aids an other communicable disease, Health

promotion, education, hygiene and training, Public Health analysis, Policy,

Programmes coordination and development. This ofcourse will go parallel with

government programmes and the engagement of their competancy. This project

must produce real added valuesfor the Gambian community. The following

activities are regarded as producing such an added value: involving the

participation of several NGOs priority will be given to alrge scale

activities which are methodically relevant and are likely to make a real

contribution towards the attainment of the programmes objectives. A high

priority will be given to public bodies and NGOs offering sufficient

evidence of competence in the fields concerned. May be youa are wondering

why not now, why the fall or early nex year. As a board member of the

European Working Committee which is an advicing organ for the European

Unions programme Europe Against AIDS. The EWC is administratetively under

The European Project AIDS & MOBOLITY. I was honoured to arranged the 5th.

European Conference in Norway whereby the European Union pay for 70 % and

the host nation 30 % through their mintry of health. Norway is an associate

member of the European Union through their EEA membership.



The good starting point is set up forums or networks and contact relevant

institutions by starting from your head of departments or faculties

addressing the needs of assistance for health project donations. My last

visit to the Medical Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital a blood sur test

for diabetics was D.25 per test. Why not start the forum /network making

contributions to buy, ask for donations or institutions for Glucometers,

Insulin lente 100 IU/ml, Stilets (lancets), BM test1-44, Haemoglukotest

20-800R or whatever and send it to THE GAMBIA DIABETESE ASSOCIATON C/O THE

MEDICAL UNIT ROYAL VIVTORIA HOSPITAL BANJUL THE GAMBIA, WEST AFRICA or to

them through the ministry of health. As i did mentioned in my first Health

Care article, iwrote if WE start contributing a little bit one day we will

get a big bit. In the ashamed article i stated examples of what citizen of

other nations are doing. WHAT WE DO TODAY WILL INSPIRE OTHERS TO ACT IN

FUTURE TIME.



With kind regards





OMAR S. saho, consultant

ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

DEPT. FOR STD & HIV, OLAFIA-CLINIC

POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.

N-0133 OSLO NORWAY





Bass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article about

the history and also your introduction. My mom was very flattered

when I told her .



I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understanding

of African History. However I must say that I'm not sure

whether you have answered my question. You seem to do what

every other person of an African origin does; to put the blame on

the West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .



The person of an African origin can never ever persuade the

Westerner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; so

why vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other the

way we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSE

would never be able to interfere or come between us .



If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those brooms

back home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts to

break the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. You

know why, because they areso very strongly united and attached to

one another that no one can go between them.



If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westerner

would not have had any chance to engineer the killings of our

prophets etc.



Regards,

OMAR F. M'BAI

LONDON.



Mr. Mbai OF,

I just want to add my salt onto your Pia-Politics in Africa. Your

cousin or brother may have his doubts but it has always been the

Westerner(s)...who imposed himself and his ways on us...(Himself

because it has always been male). Africans thereby have become what

they are not by choice but because the choice was made for them.



------- Forwarded Message Follows --------------------------------

Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 07-Feb-97 ***



Title: HEALTH: Shortage of Vaccine for Fighting Meningitis in Africa



By Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Feb 7 (IPS) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) decided

Friday to put up the funds for the application of urgent measures

against expected new outbreaks of meningitis in sub-Saharan

Africa, while the market is suffering a shortage of vaccine.



Huching Li, the assistant general director of WHO, announced

the disbursement of one million dollars in anticipation of donor

contributions, to ensure the purchase and distribution of vaccine

autodestruct injection material and antibiotics by affected

African nations.



A new wave of severe outbreaks of the disease is expected this

year in sub-Saharan Africa. The WHO warned this week that the

first signs of the epidemic have already appeared.



More than 152,000 cases of meningitis were recorded in the

region during the widespread outbreak of 1996, more than 16,000 of

which were fatal - a 10.6 percent mortality rate. Around 16,000 of

the survivors suffered permanent physical or mental damage.



Although the WHO reported late last year that the epidemic had

begun to ease in June, the behavior of meningitis has been

irregular over the past two decades, with a reduction of intervals

between outbreaks that tend to last two to three years.



To confront the epidemic, the WHO created an international

coordinating group comprised of other U.N. agencies, non-

governmental organisations and technical institutions involved in

development cooperation.



The group estimates that 6.3 million dollars will be needed to

fight the epidemic. Ambassadors from donor countries and the

affected African nations met this week in Geneva to discuss what

kind of assistance would be needed.



The coordinating group will be in charge of monitoring

threatened outbreaks, evaluating needs for vaccine autodestruct

injection material and antibiotics, and supervising the purchase,

storage and distribution of the material.



At a meeting with the laboratories that produce the vaccine,

the coordinating group obtained a promise that the 14 million

doses required to control the epidemic in 1997 would be reserved

for the WHO.



The fight against the epidemic essentially depends on the

availability and rapid employment of the vaccine. An unprecedented

demand in 1996 emptied the storehouses of the only two

pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccine.



Stocks will fall short in 1997 due to the impossibility of

producing sufficient quantities of the vaccine in such a short

time-frame. Thus the WHO urged that available vaccines go to the

most needy areas.



The first allocation will go to Togo, where the meningitis

outbreak took on epidemic proportions in late January. A total of

150,000 doses of vaccine autodestruct injection material and

antibiotics were removed from the stocks managed by the group to

be sent to the government in Lome.



The group's campaign is also designed to help the affected

countries strengthen their epidemiological control and laboratory

services and improve treatment, public health communication and

social mobilisation against the disease.



The governments of 16 African countries committed themselves

last October in Ouagadougou to the preparation of national action

plans for training health agents and laboratory technicians.

National authorities evaluated needs for vaccines and medicine in

accordance with epidemiological patterns and available stocks.



Besides the WHO, the coordinating group is made up of the U.N.

children's fund (UNICEF), Medecins sans Frontieres, Association

pour la Medecine Preventive, the Red Cross, the Who Collaborating

Center for Control of Epidemic Meningitis at the Centers for

Disease Control in Atlanta, and the WHO Collaborating Center for

Epidemiological Surveillance at the Epicentre in Paris.

(END/IPS/trd-sp/pc/ag/sw/97)





Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/

----



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 07-Feb-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-FINANCE: African Women Fear Microcredit Talks Excluded

Them



by Farhan Haq



UNITED NATIONS, Feb 7 (IPS) - The recently ended Microcredit

Summit in Washington sparked excitement among many microcredit and

non-governmental groups in the developing world -- but also

prompted worries among African women that they were being left

out.



''Most of the African delegates (at the summit) noticed the

same thing,'' said Felicia Quartey-Acquaye of the Ghana-based

group World Women's Banking. ''We observed that Africa had not

been focused on at all, and we were sad...Africa has no time to

wait any longer.''



At a U.N. discussion held Thursday to follow up on the Feb 2-4

summit, representatives from several African non-governmental

organisations (NGOs) urged that the continent not be ignored in

plans to expand microfinance.



Soukeyna Ba Ndieye of Senegal's Femme Developpement Entreprise

en Afrique agreed that NGOs had been ''shut out'' from the Summit,

which focused more on microfinancing innovations in Latin America

and Asia. The United Nations, she said, should provide a forum to

ensure that Africa has a role in the microcredit debate.



But Ambassador Fassassi Adam Yacoubou of Benin countered that

''if a lot is being said about Latin America and Asia, it's

because a lot is being done there.'' Africans should develop more

institutions to support microfinance work before they can

participate more fully in that expanding field, he said.



Delegates at the 'Africa Advocacy Forum', co-sponsored by

Germany's Friedrich Ebert Stiftung foundation, added that Africa's

poorest population -- rural women -- should be a special focus to

receive improved access to credit.



Expanding microcredit to rural women, they said, would both

lessen poverty and improve food self-sufficiency in a continent

which is projected to be home to 300 million chronically

undernourished people by 2010.



''We have been told many times over that the majority of food

producers in rural Africa are women and that the poorest of the

poor are rural women,'' said Chief Bisi Ogunleye, executive

director of the Country Women's Association of Nigeria (COWAN).



Yet rural African women, she added, are uniquely experienced

with traditional ''responsive banking'' techniques which can best

make use of the small-scale loans of such microcredit institutions

as Bangladesh's Grameen Bank.



''Experience has shown that women in rural Africa are credit-

worthy,'' Quartey-Acquaye said. She noted that African banks have

recouped more than 95 percent of all loans made to rural women, a

recovery rate she said larger banks would envy.



African women are also one of the main props of the informal

sector economy, from making small crafts to street vending.

Several U.N. studies estimate that the informal sector will

contrib~ute 60 to 70 percent of employment, and about 20 percent

of the gross domestic product, in Africa.



''It is commonly acknowledged that the informal sector of small

entrepreneurs and enterprises constitutes the most dynamic and

effective sector of African societies,'' said U.N. Under-Secretary-

General Jin Yongjian.



He noted that Grameen Bank -- the model for microfinance

projects in more than 40 nations already -- gives more than 94

percent of its loans to women. African NGOs hope their continent's

women can also receive a similarly high percentage of loans going

to the poorest sectors to help women start up small informal-

sector businesses.



Many groups which combine traditional African lending practises

with microcredit innovations have already shown impressive growth.

COWAN, for example, in its new report on its credit experiences,

titled, 'Poverty Anti-Clockwise', says it has grown from 225

members in 1982 to 120,000 members by the end of last year.

COWAN's growth stems partly from its adherence to African

village traditions, such as the inclusion of village elders and

religious leaders in the selection of small community-based groups

which go on to pool their resources to improve their credit

access.



Some of its methods of ensuring loan repayment are quite

culturally specific, as the report makes clear.



''In Ibo community, the group would go to the front of the

(loan defaulter's) house, call the defaulter out and...bend down

to take the soil and hold it in their hands and look straight

(ahead)...without a word. This is a curse that the soil would

immediately swallow the defaulter,'' according to the report.



Traditional women's banking groups should be encouraged,

Quartey-Acquaye said, noting her own mother instructed her in

those practises long before the current debate on microcredit. But

more needs to be done, she said, including halting practises, such

as some structural adjustment policies, which can harm women's

livelihoods.



''(Women's) empowerment must go beyond improved access to

financial resources to include legal rights to control of those

resources by means of property ownership and inheritance rights,''

Jin added.



But a major part of the challenge, argued Bella Abzug, a co-

chair of the Council of Advocates for the Microcredit Summit, will

be in obtaining financial support from the industrialised world to

fund such activities in the South. Why is it, she asked, that the

United States can put men on the moon, but not put women on their

feet? (END/IPS/FAH/YJC/97)





Origin: Washington/AFRICA-FINANCE/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 05-Feb-97 ***



Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Microcredit Summit Ends Amid Fears of

Donor Hijack



by Abid Aslam



WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (IPS) - The music with which the organisers of

the Microcredit Summit here bade farewell to participants Tuesday

was meant to inspire them to ''build a bridge of equality and

opportunity across all continents,'' in the words of Bangladeshi

prime minister and Summit co-chair Hasena Wajed.



The mood was heady. Summit participants are leaving Washington

armed with a declaration heralding a ''decade-long strategy to

accomplish a pivotal next step in the unleashing of human

potential''; and a plan of action calling for some 21.6 billion

dollars in grants and loans for the world's 100 million poorest

families; and promises of help from politicians and aid agencies.



But they also left the Feb. 2-4 Summit with unanswered

questions, chiefly: Will the donors hijack their movement?



Lawmakers from the United States, Germany, and Japan proclaimed

the need to increase aid spending on microcredit, which the Summit

declaration defines as ''small loans to poor people for self-

employment projects that generate income''. But will they succeed

in securing the necessary money? And on what terms will they make

that money available?



The heads of international agencies spoke of the need to

redirect their programmes ''from charity to empowerment,'' as

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) president Enrique Iglesias

put it. The IDB, he says, is committing some 500 million dollars

over the next five years to ''the little bancitos''.



United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator James

Gustave Speth launched 'MicroStart', which will provide 41 million

dollars in capital grants and technical support to microfinance

organisations, initially in some 25 countries.



But can microcredit reasonably be expected to do what Muhammad

Yunus, founder of Bangladesh's Grameen Bank, says it will: ''send

poverty to where it belongs, the museums''?



Microcredit providers -- or ''practitioners'' -- say the

Summit's main weakness is that it does not provide them with the

''institutional arrangements'' to manage what happens from now on.



As a consequence, their small grassroots organisations will be

left to negotiate individually with large donors whose financial

clout likely will determine the future course of their movement.



''There is no doubt the balance of political power favours the

donors,'' says Thomas Joseph of India, director of the British

charity Action Aid's Ethiopia office.



Many donors will invest only in programmes that fit their

political purposes and visions of microcredit, some practitioners

fear -- regardless of local needs and realities.



This may be a particular problem as donors seek to rapidly

expand microcredit as an attractive alternative to traditional aid

programmes savaged by the budget axe. The notion that the poor

should be self-reliant is gaining popularity as quickly as foreign

aid and domestic welfare budgets are being cut in donor countries,

summit participants note.



''It's up to practitioners to resist the pressure to grow

unrealistically, and I hope they'll make choices not led by the

money but by their own capacity,'' Joseph told IPS. ''But the fact

of the matter is that the Summit leaves us with no institutions or

mechanisms to address this issue, although it is mentioned in the

Plan of Action.''



Joseph, who has run microcredit programmes in Ethiopia for some

four years, welcomes the concern donors are expressing for the

poor, but sees the provision of small loans as having been

''oversold''.



The Summit plan of action acknowledges that microentrepreneurs --

who sell matches, combs, and candy at roadside kiosks, for example --

need training programmes and business-development services as much

as credit. But because it highlights their need for credit, he

says, ''the onus has shifted almost completely to the shoulders of

the poor.''



Credit could hurt rather than help. ''A loan constitutes a

burden for the poor borrower, and we must be sure that the

conditions are suitable for its productive use so that it

empowers, rather than impoverishes, the borrower,'' says Fawzi Al-

Sultan, president of the International Fund for Agricultural

Development (IFAD).



Practitioners and aid officials alike voice concern that some

donors will jump on the microcredit bandwagon to the detriment of

broader development programmes.



Microcredit ''is not enough by itself to ensure sustainable

development for the rural poor,'' Al-Sultan says. ''The poor

equally need access to better technologies, to health and

education services, to fair markets and adequate infrastructure.''



Although IFAD is committing up to 30 percent of its own loan

portfolio -- or about 125 million dollars a year -- to promoting

financial services for the poor, he says, ''credit needs to be

combined with complementary measures to make real inroads in

poverty reduction.''



Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni's opinion is somewhat more

categorical: Credit can wait.



In a speech that some Summit staffers sought to play down as

''impromptu'' because its only reference to microcredit in 12

minutes was a critical one, Museveni attributed continued poverty

in his country to: small-scale agricultural production dominated

by commodities, such as green coffee, which fetch low prices on

the international market; land fragmentation; the lack of roads,

domestic market infrastructure, and domestic processing capacity;

and the lack of vocational education in the towns.



Museveni drew his loudest applause when he blasted

protectionism among the industrial powers as unfair on consumers

there and producers in the developing world, asking: ''Where shall

we sell what we produce?''



''Only when you have taken care of all this can you start

talking about credit,'' Museveni said in conclusion. His audience,

there for what Grameen's Yunus had termed a ''grand celebration'',

hesitated in applauding. (END/IPS/AA/YJC/97)



Origin: Washington/FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT/

----







Dear All,



I have been looking into an organisation that runs short term (approx two

months, June-August) projects in Africa. Their name is Crossroads Africa,

Inc and I am particulalry interested in working on a computer literacy

course that they are implementing this year in The Gambia.



Has anyone on this list got any information that they could share with me.



If so please contact me directly at



gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu



Thanks



Greg Fegan



------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)

Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine

Tel(504) 584 1759

Email:

WWW:

------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 23:37:07 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 199702110437.XAA07020@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Latir, thanks for a brief but informative piece. I guess what i am am trying to get at is what price is the Gambia government willing to pay for continued transit of goods through Senegal. Can't their be some arrangement i.e. some escort system in place to ensure that goods are 'safely' delivered at the Guinea or than 3 major routes anf less than 500 miles journey. Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:26:28 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp 
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu 
Subject: Re: Domestic violence

Gambia-l,
Does this help in the domestic violence discussion?
This act is so prevalent that something has to be done about it.
Check this out.
Lamin. Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:07:20 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu 
Subject: New member

Gambia-l,
Saul Sylva has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Saul,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.

Best regards
Momodou Camara It=B4s OK with me if some ofthe participants don=B4t want to contribute to the debate with ideas,point of views etc., but I=B4m disappointed if some who know better justsit back in the chair and let all of us discuss on a wrong background.If some of you know something or has access to information, please putthem here.I=B4ve been on the list for one month now, and I come to know that some =ofyou has direct connections to the government. I do hope you will use theinformation given here positively. And I=B4ll be very disappointed if Ione day in the Gambia will be harrassed and confrontated with aninformation or statement I have given freely on this net. I see it as anuppertunity, but I know that some of our views can be adopted as criticson the present or former government, or people still in "power". But I"fight" with an open face, and I want all of you to do the same. If someof you will react or act on this list under psudonym , I=B4ll be verydisappointed. In some way you are unknown to me, because I=B4ve never =metyou. But in some way I also feel that sharing comments, ideas and viewson this network put me into your circles. I think that if some of you inthe future will participate under a psudonym, I=B4ll withdraw from thelist. And you will say you lose nothing but a blue-skinned tubab.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:16:28 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Part1) Politics Of Africa(Mamma Jamma)!!Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970211111540.278fd1d6@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dearest All!Bass, Thanks a lot for your very awakening piece. I am particularly gladthat some people (like you) are out there who see things the way they areand not the way some wants us to believe they are. Putting together somesmall piecesfrom some of my posting I have expressed my frustration on the way weAfricans in general and Gambians in particular seem to perceive the state ofour continent and respective countries. Our pessimist and still passivenature indicates the long way we have to go to realise our potentials. Morefrustrating is the fact that the majority of our intelectuals who aresupposed to know better fall even more into this "trap" by, as I put itearlier on, dancing to the tone of West even though we hear thecontradictions their musical instruments play. Here I spoke of the US onHuman Rights, maybe not indicating clearly that I would not respect the US'claim on Human Rights in my country when their State Dept. never provide thereader with their own record on Human Rihgts, National Interest-(that Istrictly respect). Let them clean their homes with a "vacumm cleaner" andlet us clean ours with a " balleh/ fittarangho" (broom). Here is anotherexample I would borrow from C.O. ONYIA, Ex-principal Magistrate, KanifingMagistrates' Court on"The Gambia: The Moment of Truth" (Daily Observaer, 04.02.97):"...The point I am trying to make, however, is that condemnation of militaryrule or dictatorship has never been uniform. The USA would condemn thefailure to hand over power to alleged winner of and election in a country A(here I believe he is refering to Nigeria) while at the same time encouragethe military of another country to do all in their power to prevent popularIslamic fundamentalist from winning democratically conducted elections (hereI believe is the case of Algeria). Why is there no talk about democracy inKuwait, Saudi Arabia, etc. National interest is the name of the game".Another example is the Saddam saga. Who made Saddam what he is or was before"Operation Desert Storm" then after a while insist on destroying all whatthey themselves supplied him with? I could just keep on going. I meanexplain this to anyone who has the ability to reason, say a 4-year kid.Where lies the logic? as OMAR MBAI borrows from JOHNNY COCHRAN, "IF THEEVIDENCE DOESN'T FIT, YOU MUST ACQUIT". We have been and are still doing thecontra. We all see contaminated evidence, pieces not belonging to each otherand yet fail to acquit. What prosecutor won't capitalze on such advantagesany jury may provide? Simply, we are aiding the West accomplish their everysingle wish albeit we all see that the pieces doesn't belong to each other.You wrote:>I would have shared your sense of total gloom and dispair about Africa's>politics if you had written me this piece years ago.Of course, you are>right in saying that there are lots of things still going on in black>Africa that are disgusting,to say the least.>Many of our black prophets have been killed or exiled by their own>people,even if some of the perpetrators were on the payrolls of the>C.I.A, S.A.S or the French or Belgian Secret Service.In addition to>Nkrumah,Lumumba and Cabral,Sankara and many like>him have been neutralised in Imperialism's attempt to silence the people>who have shown talent for articulating the black people's desire and>determination,>like all the other races on this planet,to run their own lives and>resources>the way they see fit,regardless of whether other people like it or>not.In a previous posting where I responded to BUBA SAHO's challenge on"Nationalism", I stated very strongly that nationalism (not necesarrilyfanaticism) is our only safety valve from all those syndroms we aresuffering from, dependency, pessimism, passivity, lack of selfconfidence....etc. Here is a typical Gambian Inferiority-complex-syndrom,when one is unreliable to someone the unreliable person is characterized as"YOW DOR TOUBAB" (you are not a whiteman). Literary meaning, the white manis more reliable than the black man. In this we strenghten the englishlanguage's way of painting everything negative "black" (black sheep, blackmarket, black labour....). Who can't controll or manipulate anyone pocessingsuch qualities? Unless this person discard all these qualities he/she isbound to be controlled and manipulated all his/her entire life. THINK ABOUTTHAT, guys. One very important thing I personally happen to accomplishduring my almost 12 years stay in Europe is having a stronger belief in myvery self. And take my word for this, it makes a hell (sorry) of adifference in my way of thinking when it comes to self accomplishment.BASS, sometimes when my heart is full of such frustrations and I feel thatthere is no light at the end of that long and dark tunnel, it feels goodwhen people like you tell me hey brother, be patient it's just the tunnelthat is long but there is light far ahead. KEEP ON YOUR GOOD WORK.LONG LIVE OUR PEOPLES AND ALL OTHER GOOD PEOPLE OF THE WORLD!!!PEACE!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 12:32:40 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: An Islamic view on female circumcisionMessage-ID: < 330058D8.52CB@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Gambia-Lhere what I found on visiting Cyber Mosque of the InternationalCommunity of Submitters ( http://www.moslem.org/mosque.htm ):For more than thirteen centuries here in Muslim world exist a ritualknown as Male and Female Circumcision. Solely a Jewish tradition,Circumcision ritual plus many other Jewish traditions has found awilling host in post Mohammadan Muslim world. This man-made inventionand innovation not found in GOD's last scripture, Holy Qur'an, has beena curse of millions of children male and female across the Muslim world.In Egypt and other Arab countries every year thousands of femalechildren are mutilated in the name of GOD. Scared for life, thesechildren experience the most painful oddesy of their life, all in thename of GOD. One might ask how could a Merciful GOD advocate such eviland injustice to these children? Could it be that the sin falls in ourown hands? Could it be that we are the unjust and we are the demonsadvocating such cruel and coward injustice towards our children!To all true scholars of Qur'an the answer is clear. GOD with hisinfinite grace did not and will not condone such cruel ritual. This actis not found anywhere in the Qur'an. Only in such man-made innovationssuch as "Hadith and Sunnah" that one can find such cruel laws andrituals. It is the authors of these blasphemies that are responsible forthese centuries old crimes done in the name of GOD. All throughouthistory, laws and rituals have been conjured up and put in place by maledominated societies only to subjugate the weak, women, and children.Only by Worshiping GOD alone and Following Qur'an alone that we can findsalvation and purity, both physical and spiritual, for ourselves and allthose oppressed in the name of GOD.Please follow this link http://www.hollyfeld.org/~xastur/mutilate.html to an exceptional article by Dr. Sami Aldeeb, a Doctor of Law.LETS STOP THIS CENTURIES OLD CRIME AGAINST OUR CHILDREN.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:57:43 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ASHAMEDMessage-ID: < 199702111257.NAA16939@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people whoresponded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=healthcare issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, arethere only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four asthe chosen ones for the motherland. This disengagement of ours will i lookupon on the perspective of the African continent at large. Whenever there iscrisi in Africa we are always half heartedly engage. It si always the westwhich have to negotiate on our behalf since from the Congo crisis 1961 toRwanda and Brundi. Are we not competent, totally desorientated or don=B4t=loveour motherlands. We should consider the issue very thoroughly. Most of us weborn at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Bansang Hospital, Clinics or even inour homes. We made it through life, schools and ended up in the west onvarious reasons. Nowadays our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins etc who weborned at this very aboved mentioned places send their wives abroad todeliver or for medical treatment. Financing the very developecd andsophisticated western health institutions.I am not condeming treatments abroad cause there are som disease which canonly be diagnose and treated in the west. If they felt it is not safe fortheir wives to deliver or families to received medical treatment in theGambia then there is something seriously wrong. We could feel verycomfortable in the west whilst fansidar is the only prescription for folkswhen they catch malaria. The Gambis is facing with a rapidly increasingnumber of patients with biabetese mellitus.A person with a family andaverage income is definately not in the position to finaance his or herdiabetese expences. Before it was the Senegalese who receives medicaltreatment to the Gambia now it is the opposite, especially though for thediabetese patients.I am very sorry to say that we are not raising awareness issues in theGambias health policies. As citizens we must have the ability to organise,deliberate, execute and the capacity to arouse trust and affectionate todevelop our health care. What do we wish , to have deaf, blind, disables, orpeople with chronic diseases to beg in the streets. I hope this will not bethe outcome, Whatver my concerns and contributions are cannot be reduced dueto the lack of engagement from others. I see in the media Sri-Lankans,Eriterians, Somalians etc. gathering from used ambulances to all that sortsof health care for their motherlands. If we are dedicated for a safer healthengagement for our motherland others will help us for our dedications.NO MALICEWith kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:21:26 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: member anonymity and snoopingMessage-ID: < 33007256.1FD6@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Gambia-LersI agree with Moe S. Jallow. One month should be given to all those whodidn't even send an intro, before removing them from the list. And anintro, as I see it, should contain a bit more than just: Hi, my name issoandso and I'm looking forward to being a member. (What about askingpeople to write about their interest concerning Gambian empowerment)What are you expecting to be contained in the intro???It seems like many people are considering issues discussed on this listto be private affairs and/or want to avoid embarassment, harrassementand confrontation because of their opinion, not everybody is prepared toelaborate on his/her views. I see that there's much (self)confidenceneeded regarding the big audience of nearly 200 people, of which morethan 60 have not even send a single message, regarding the still workingold Gambian machinery for opinion manipulation, (political) suppressionand nepotism when it comes to employment. For that I can understandreservation. And I have no problem with Aliases in exile or withjust-listeners for whatever reason. But please introduce yourselves.It's not only unpolite if you don't do so but it also raises suspicionwhich can't be accepted by those who participate in the discussions.Snooping can, however, not be avoided completely but at least minimizedby requiring detailed intros, I think.Greetings,Andrea------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 16:29:02 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Politics of africaMessage-ID: < 311DEF1D.2905@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Aoujimai!Thanks for your reaction.You are absolutely Right,the lenghty natureof the tunnel is the main reason why many of us believe that there is nolight at the end.But the amount of evidence in our history suggestingotherwise is simply overwhelming.All we need to do is to go back to ourhistory and learn how things really were before the Trouble Makers cameand turned our continent upside down!!Keep up the good work down there in Scandanavia!!Regards Basss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:41:31 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASHAMEDMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970211144054.27772aaa@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAt 13:57 11.02.97 +0100, you wrote:>Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.>Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who>responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=health>care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are>there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four=as>the chosen ones for the motherland.=20Brother!Please Don't be ashamed........... Some of us though very interested on thisissue, command a very limited knowledge on it. For me Some of the language(I mean terms) used is nothing far from "Hebrew". Unfortunately some of usare just passive participants as demonstrated by some members' frustrationson "member anonymity and snooping".=20For the latter group, You can only take the horse to the stream but can'tforce it to drink. This same comment applies to "member anonymity andsnooping". I however agree with some members in the point that we at leastdeserve an introduction from all members. Besides that, those who may feargovernment spies, you have many choices: As far as you belief in thelegitimacy of what you write, fear nothing but fear itself for in the finalanalysis, JUSTICE SHALL PREVAIL. Mandela made this courageous choice andthanks to that, he is what he is today and his country she what she istoday. The alternative to this choice is, take a low profile if you "fearintimidation" by speaking out what you believe is the "TRUTH".Saho, "Manglaa yengal si"PEACE!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:29 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 1E689F0006A@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and welcome to our newestmembers.Much have already been said about this issue. Some of the pieces arewell written and very informative. What I missed in this discussion isthe search for alternatives to the dependence of the Gambian Economyon this "artificial" fragile and short term re-export trade. I thought that weshould be learning from history, but, it does not seem so in thiscase. In the 1994 budget speech, by the then Finance Minister Mr.Bakary Darboe, he referred to the closure of the border as one of themain factors affecting the economy. This was suppose to teach us alesson that we cannot rely heavily on such a fragile sector which is almosttotally beyond our control. I am aware of the fact that, there isinterdependence in the world economy "the global village with itsnumerous contradictions", but, my point is, instead of spending somuch energy, trying to reopen the border (which is good) we shouldalso be thinking of how we can develop the productive sectors of theeconomy like fishing, industry, tourism and so on and so forth. Assomeone said earlier the new regime is trying to fulfil the "Hongkongdream" of the former. I would like to caution new regime not to fall into thesame path as their predecessors. The leadership in the new regimeshould start to (if they already haven't) looking into strategieswhich will make our economic base more sustainable.I will stop here for now.Shalom,Famara.Famara A. SanyangChr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)Development Studies and Human RightsFantoftvegen 38,n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.Telephone 47 55574388Fax 47 55574166------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:43:10 GMTFrom: "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970211160024.27cf63e8@draugen.nfh.uit.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I stand corrected. The reason I have not announced myself is that Ioriginally intended to be a "snooper" or rather, in my terms, an observer ofthe opinions of those conserned with Gambian issues.I am a norwegian professor (assoc.) of fisheries science (at the NorwegianCollege of Fishery Science in Tromso, North Norway). My interest in TheGambia stems from a fishery project I am conducting in cooperation with mygambian student, Adama Jobarteh pt. Bakau. He has recently finished hismasters degree at our university, and we are starting an extension of ourfishery project into a doctoral degre for him.I am certainly not telling you people any news when I say that thefisheries, especially those that are termed artisanal, is a fundamentaltrade for the reasonably good protein supply of the gambian nation. The mostimportant fish is the kobo (in mandinka, chalo in wolof, bonga in SierraLeone). Its importance is illustrated that on the avarage 26 kg fish isconsumed by the gambian person per year. Most of this is kobo. Gambianshence eat more fish than even the norwegians. The beauty of this species isthat it is far too bony for the capital rich export market. It is also aspecies that is easier and more cheaply caught by the traditional fishermenthan any conceivable "modern" methods. In some aspects it is insured againstexploitation of the greedier kind.This resource is not without potential threats. The FAO in its wisdom havedecided that the kobo is asingle population, promoting a fishery management encompassing the wholespecies distribution. In my opinion this is a preposterous idea. Kobo isfound from Angola to the southern part of Mauretania, a coastal distancethat is several times the length of, say, Norway. Most likely the species isa conglomerate of several populations where each needs its own management.In his thesis mr. Jobarteh shows that there are more than one population ofkobo even within the river Gambia, and that these are differing from the"oceanic" population.We will be working with the fishermen on these problems, their knowledge isprofound and only needs to be confirmed and formalized. Actually theknowledge resource among the fishermen could be the basis of a technicalschool. You already have the teachers, just change titles from masterfishermen and master boatbuilders to professors, give some slight governmentfinancial support for management, and presto you have a functional scool offisheries.To the quesion on the present administration of the country. I am impressed.I have visited a good many problem countries during my years. I have been toBurma, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Zaire, Ghana, Greenland and a goodmany european and american countries that presumably are well off. TheGambia is not so bad. Actually it is one of the countries that I believe hasa potential. I visited the land first time in 1992. I noticed faults with agood many things. But that is not uncommon. Really I would have had more tocomplain about if I described the US. All I noticed in The Gambia seemed tobe repairable. The slow pace of things I did attribute to an oligarchicadministration. I also attended the coup seeing young persons seizing power.Although no one I know condones a forceful change in government, I had hopesthat the young men could speed up change, and given that their intentionswere as they proclamed, could I blame them?As a foreigner I only see the practical consequences of the regime. I wasamazed at the improvements of roads, hospitals being built, scools beingmade, piers at the fishery landing places etc. Of course everything was notwell. My good friend Chongan was kept in jail on charges that I knew prettywell were unreasonable. Possibly others were jailed on similarily dubiousgrounds. Now they are released, and things seem to normalize in thedirection I have hoped. There are still some dubious areas. I have faith inthe gambian will to repair even these areas. Possibly your contributionsunder this baobab tree could help, especially if the government listens in.I am leaving for The Gambia in a months time and will stay there for oneyear trying to contribute with my knowledge and experience to the wellbeingof this friendly and clever people.I apologize for this lengthy diatribe of mine, but you did ask for it.your snooperish Per Grotnes, also called Lamin Mukojo.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 10:09:34 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASHAMEDMessage-ID: < 199702111509.KAA13959@oak.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Feb 11 07:59:09 1997> Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:57:43 +0100 (MET)> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: ASHAMED> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> X-To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host oslo2453.online.no [148.122.227.243] didn't use HELO protocol> X-Sender: olafia@online.no (Unverified)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Dissapointed? NO, Frustrated? NO, Bitter? NO, Amazed? NO, ASHAMED? YES.> Since i mentioned the issue of health care there was only four people who> responded on what=B4s done, what to do or what=B4s going to be done on=> health> care issue. There was no comments on the specific facts i pointed out, are> there only four concerned Gambians on the net. I will consider these four as> the chosen ones for the motherland. This disengagement of ours will i look> upon on the perspective of the African continent at large. Whenever there is> crisi in Africa we are always half heartedly engage. It si always the west> which have to negotiate on our behalf since from the Congo crisis 1961 to> Rwanda and Brundi. Are we not competent, totally desorientated or don=B4t=> love> our motherlands. We should consider the issue very thoroughly. Most of us we> born at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Bansang Hospital, Clinics or even in> our homes. We made it through life, schools and ended up in the west on> various reasons. Nowadays our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins etc who we> borned at this very aboved mentioned places send their wives abroad to> deliver or for medical treatment. Financing the very developecd and> sophisticated western health institutions.> I am not condeming treatments abroad cause there are som disease which can> only be diagnose and treated in the west. If they felt it is not safe for> their wives to deliver or families to received medical treatment in the> Gambia then there is something seriously wrong. We could feel very> comfortable in the west whilst fansidar is the only prescription for folks> when they catch malaria. The Gambis is facing with a rapidly increasing> number of patients with biabetese mellitus.A person with a family and> average income is definately not in the position to finaance his or her> diabetese expences. Before it was the Senegalese who receives medical> treatment to the Gambia now it is the opposite, especially though for the> diabetese patients.> I am very sorry to say that we are not raising awareness issues in the> Gambias health policies. As citizens we must have the ability to organise,> deliberate, execute and the capacity to arouse trust and affectionate to> develop our health care. What do we wish , to have deaf, blind, disables, or> people with chronic diseases to beg in the streets. I hope this will not be> the outcome, Whatver my concerns and contributions are cannot be reduced due> to the lack of engagement from others. I see in the media Sri-Lankans,> Eriterians, Somalians etc. gathering from used ambulances to all that sorts> of health care for their motherlands. If we are dedicated for a safer health> engagement for our motherland others will help us for our dedications.> NO MALICE> With kind regards> Omar S. SahoGood piece Mr Saho, but what is your plan? Perhaps that will be a good starting point!Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:19:38 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Per E Grotnes and fisheriesMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970211151938Z-751@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThank you Per. Since I payed visit first time in february 1979 I havedreamed of the day when this small country has it=B4s own fishing-fleet,as we know it up here in the nordic countries. And with a good loading,freezing, and distributing-system. I=B4m very often served kobo, and Ilike it. It=B4s OK. My first dinner one night in 79 at Fajara Hotel was"Lady-fish", but that was really a surprise, when it comes to where andhow many the bones was placed. I=B4m also glad that there is a gambianspecialist - even a doctor degree. Congratulation. Denmark deliveredsome boats some years back, and I wonder if they are still running. Ihave a gambian friend, who will invest in a trawler, on my advise. But Idon=B4t know if it is a good advise. Like you I just see a lots of fishbeing consumed, and I was shocked by the primitive small canoes which Isaw at my first visit many years back. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:36:36 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VISION 2020Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970211153636Z-753@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI read here:=20"It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme forRectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup inOctober '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launchedearlier last year."Please can anyone tell me, where I can get that programme, and so tosay, look into the "playing-cards" of the ruling party. ? Asbj=F8rn =Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:06:15 GMTFrom: "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Per E Grotnes and fisheriesMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970211172329.085f314a@draugen.nfh.uit.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAt 16:19 11.02.97 +0100, you wrote:>Thank you Per. Since I payed visit first time in february 1979 I have>dreamed of the day when this small country has it=B4s own fishing-fleet,>as we know it up here in the nordic countries. And with a good loading,>freezing, and distributing-system. I=B4m very often served kobo, and I>like it. It=B4s OK. My first dinner one night in 79 at Fajara Hotel was>"Lady-fish", but that was really a surprise, when it comes to where and>how many the bones was placed. I=B4m also glad that there is a gambian>specialist - even a doctor degree. Congratulation. Denmark delivered>some boats some years back, and I wonder if they are still running. I>have a gambian friend, who will invest in a trawler, on my advise. But I>don=B4t know if it is a good advise. Like you I just see a lots of fish>being consumed, and I was shocked by the primitive small canoes which I>saw at my first visit many years back. Asbj=F8rn Nordam>Firstly, ladyfish is not kobo. Secondly,You cannot be a boatman since youcall the "canoes" primitive. They are in fact very avanced in constructionand seaworthiness. After all these boats have a tradition of severalthousand years. You see the outlines of such boats on our ownhelleristninger (stone carvings) and in old egyptian pictures. The shape iseminent in the rough atlantic waves that runs over shallowing grounds, thelong hull combined with the protruding snout is hydrodynamics at its best.The problem today is the lack of wood for building. Here is a need for newmaterial, but certainly not plastics, aluminium or steel. Probably couldconcrete (I mean the cement,sand kind) technology do the trick. I do notknow as yet. It must be the boat constructors that decide.As to the danish trawlers I can tell you that only one is running, and notin fishing. The pair trawling was successful in catching fish. But theeconomy killed that cat, happily. The local distribution network could notcope with this amount, and the construction of fish processing plants didnot help, mainly because the marketing side was in shambles. Now I have beentold that the money coming from abroad did not reach the intended project.This is merely a rumour that I haven't been able to check. Anyhow, foreigncapital is not to the best for The Gambia. Such money would not contributeto what the gambian people need the most: pride in their own achievements.The fishery society is an example of what these people can do. There isample reason to be proud of it. If I in any way can contribute to thewellbeing of this country it would be to document such cases.Tell your gambian friend it would it is wise not to cross the river to getwater- the best advise will be found among the local fishermen.Regards PerG------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Feb 1997 18:20:37 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MARRIAGE HUMOURMessage-ID: < 199702111612.QAA22202@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLadies and Gentlemen of the list , lets cool it down a bit and have alittle laugh, because all seriousness and no laughters , makesOMAR M'BAI a stressed out person and other fun loving personstoo.So here is alittle humour on marriage . If you are thinking ofgetting married , please read this warning ! before you condemnyourself . If you are already married , there is nothing you can donow....... You are beyond repair!!!!!!!!.IT GOES A LIYYLE SOMETHING LIKE THIS:Getting married is very much like going to restaurant with friends,You order what you want , then when you see what other fellowhas ,you wish you had ordered that .At a cocktail party , one woman said to another ,"aren't youwearing your wedding ring on the wrong finger ?"" She replied "yesI am,I married the wrong man."Man is incomplete until he is married .Then he is really finishedMarriage is an institution in which a man loses his bachelor's degreeand the woman gets her master'sAlittle boy ask his father , Daddy, how much does it cost to getmarried?" And the father replied, " I don't know , son,I'm stillpaying for it ."SON: Is it true ,Dad, I heard that in some parts of Africa , aman doesn't know his wife until he marries her ?DAD: That happens in most continents, son.\then there was a man who said , " Inever knew what real happiness iswas until I got married ; and then it was too late .A happy marriage is a matter of give and take ; the husband gives,and the wife takes.Whae a newly married man looks happy, we knew why. But whena ten year married man looks happy, we wonder why.Married life is very frusting . In the first year of marriage ,theman speaks and the woman listens. In the second year ,the womanspeaks and the man listens . And the third year , they both speakand the neighbours listen.After a quarrel, a wife said to her husband ,"You know I was a foolwhen I married you ". And the husband replied ," Yes dear,but I was in love and didn't notice it".It doesn't matter how often a married man changes his job,he stillends up with the same boss.A man inserted an "ADVERT" in the Foroyaa; Wife wanted.Nextday,he received a 100 letters . They all said the same thing:"You can have mine .When a manopens the door of his car for his wife ,you can be sure ofone thing, either the car is new or the wife .A perfect wife is one who helps the husband with the dishes.A woman was telling her friend ,"It is I who made my husband amillionaire ". "And what was he before you married him?" Askedthe friend . The woman replied ,"A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE".THANKSOMAR F. M'BAI.LONDON.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:37:39 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 3300A053.34DC@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFamara A. Sanyang wrote:> totally beyond our control. I am aware of the fact that, there is> interdependence in the world economy "the global village with its> numerous contradictions", but, my point is, instead of spending so> much energy, trying to reopen the border (which is good) we should> also be thinking of how we can develop the productive sectors of the> economy like fishing, industry, tourism and so on and so forth. As> someone said earlier the new regime is trying to fulfil the "Hongkong> dream" of the former. I would like to caution new regime not to fall into the> same path as their predecessors. The leadership in the new regime> should start to (if they already haven't) looking into strategies> which will make our economic base more sustainable.I agree. We should not focus all our resources and efforts on this oneissue. There are other sectors of our economy that also deserveattention.In this era of globalization however, even with good leadership,countries like the Gambia will be severely challenged because of oursize and lack of meaningful resources. As far as industry is concerned,the low level of education in the country is a serious setback.That transit trade sector, while not enough to sustain our economy inthe long run, can serve as a catalyst of sorts. On the one side, if wedevelop the country as a main regional trading centre, we boost ourmarket from the 1 million plus to a potential market of over 6 millionand our resources to those of our neighboring countries.We must remember why we are the Gambia in the first place and not, say,Senegal. Our biggest assets are our geographic location and our river.We have a better chance, in my opinion, of building a sustainable lightindustrial sector, for example, with such a transit trade intact, withit's accompanying market, than without it and having to face the harshrealities of the new terms of trading under GATT for developingcountries like our own.There is a problem, however, and both Famara and Malanding seem to behitting it right on the head. Senegal is in just a good position oreven better one to enjoy such potential prosperity from all this. Weface a realistic and significant problem here but we cannot afford tolose what can be gained.Again while we cannot lose sight of the total package in terms ofdeveloping other sectors of our economy, we must make the resolution ofthis trade issue a top priority. We must also ask the fundamentalquestion:Can the Gambia realistically exist and retain it's full sovereignty ifit is surrounded on all borders by one county?Perhaps the Senegambia model needs to be revisited? I believe a new,improved Senegambia that takes into consideration the fight forsovereignty in the Cassamance region may be the answer to all ourproblems, northern Senegal included, but perhaps that is a separateissue altogether.Comments?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:56:38 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: VISION 2020Message-ID: < 3300A4C6.2B10@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:>=20> I read here:>=20> "It was from this programme that the AFPRC developed their Programme fo=> Rectification and Transition to Democratic Rule after the coup in> October '94 and consequently the ''Vision 2020'' programme, launched> earlier last year.">=20> Please can anyone tell me, where I can get that programme, and so to> say, look into the "playing-cards" of the ruling party. ? Asbj=F8rn Nor=damYou should be able to get it from either of these offices:Ministry of Trade, Industry and EmploymentCentral Bank BuildingBuckle Street, BanjulTelephone: 28369National Investment BoardIndependence Drive, BanjulTelephone: 28332/28168/29223Telex: 2230 GV; Fax: 29220Cable: GAMNIBYou may also want to check out the government's official page at:If there is a government official here or someone who has the ear of agovernment official, I would strongly suggest that the entire programmebe put up on this website.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:03:38 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Error MessagesMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970211084915.32689A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Gambia-l,The proliferation of error messages has almost reached my saturationpoint. It is becoming unbearable. Most of my incoming messages are nowpredominantly error messages bouncing off unable to be delivered by thelist to certain addresses. As Momodou Camara pointed out, please make surethat your email addresses are functional and that you are posting messageswith the same addresses registered to the list.From onwards, I will be taking a less liberal approach indeleting those addresses from the list that are consistently bouncing.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 12:41:13 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: Agroforestry modeling position availableMessage-ID: < 199702111741.MAA14003@oak.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Tue Feb 11 11:21:40 1997X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-lX-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237 Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:21:18 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu From: "James B. Moore" < jmoore@mtu.edu Subject: FWD: Agroforestry modeling position availableMime-Version: 1.0Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 11:13:09 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu From: Blair Orr < bdorr@mtu.edu Subject: Agroforestry modeling position availableJOB ANNOUNCEMENT>X-Sender: cwmize@pop-1.iastate.edu >Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 09:53:27 -0500>Reply-To: FOREST Mailing list on forest research and studies>Sender: OWNER-FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI >From: "Carl W. Mize" < cwmize@IASTATE.EDU >Subject: Agroforestry modeling position available>To: Multiple recipients of list FOREST < FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI >Assistant Scientist 1>Position description: Coordinate a three year multidisciplinary project>that is developing a series of models to evaluate the effects of tree>shelterbelts on crop (corn and soybean) growth, response, and yield.>Responsibilities will include organization of existing crop growth and>yield data, validation of crop models, linkage of crop models with>microclimatic models and tree models to predict air temperature, windspeed,>and relative humidity at various distances away from the shelterbelt, and>preparation of project reports and manuscripts. Must have excellent>skills in programming, and PC software, as well as some experience working>on a workstation. Must have strong interest in interdisciplinary work, and>must be committed to teamwork.>Required: M.S. in agricultural engineering, forestry, agronomy, or a>related area; experience in model validation or development; demonstrated>ability to write computer programs.>Prefered: Experience in crop or agroforestry modeling; demonstrated ability>to write technical papers and publications; Ph.D. in one of the areas>listed above; experience working in teams.>Proposed start date: March 1>Salary: $25,718 minimum plus generous benefits>Inquiries welcome: Dr. Bill Batchelor ( bbatch@iastate.edu, 515-294-9906)>or Dr. Carl Mize ( cwmize@iastate.edu, 515-294-1456)>Application Instructions: Send a letter of application, resume, and three>references to Dr. Bill Batchelor, Department of Agricultural and Biosystems>Engineering, 219B Davidson Hall, Iowa State University, Ames, IA 50011.>Application deadline: February 15 or until a suitable candidate is found.-------------------------------------------------------------James B. MooreSystems AdministratorSchool of Forestry and Wood ProductsMichigan Technological UniversityHoughton, Michigan 49931Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu ------------------------------------------------------------------ End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 17:43:12 GMT0BSTFrom: "MOMODOU MUSA CEESAY" < LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: alias KukoiMessage-ID: < A2F2AE588A@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk Belated greetings to everyone.My name is Momodou though i'm referred to by many as Boy Ceesay . I'ma 2nd year economics undergraduate at Nottingham university , Englandand before leaving The Gambia i was at St Augustine's high schoolbetween 1988 and 1993.I lived, and my family still are, at Haganstreet , Banjul.I felt that it would be ideal to introduce myself when i havesomething to add to any ongoing topic, because personally i'm againstthe unnecessary personal messages, and the continuous re-editingofalready received mails, etc. I tend to delete most of these mailsbefore reading them ,with all DUE RESPECT, as there's minimum timemost of the week due to my hectic time table. Just in case there arefellow listers who do delete some before reading i gave you thissubject heading before you delete my introduction too!Concerning pseudonyms/snooping not much can be done because wheresnoopers( if there are any) are forced to come out they can stillcome out in a disguise. What is important though is that LIST POLICIESare recognised and effected. The founders/managers have tried to makeit easy by virtually presenting the small matter of rules asconventions inorder to make sure that the main objective of this listis not stifled in any way. Hence the constant reminders to stopsending personal messages using the list. One could have said that ifpeople do not stop doing this they'll be removed from the list butthis won't solve anything.Indeed it will be to our loss as a group.I'm in total support of upholding "list policy" even if they come inthe form of polite requests. And i apologise for sending a lateintroduction. The main aim of the list shouldn't be overlooked : weall have the common interest of improving the development of ourcountry IN ALL ASPECTS , and for an idealist like me there's a bigemphasis on global improvement as quick as possible.Debbie, I see your point about elaborating on introductions, thoughits obvious that all sane gambians must have the same desires forour country and the world as a whole. Differences arrived inimplementing the means to achieve the common goal and i think here'swhere our personal demons and prejudices enter the picture.When we talk of development in all aspects it includes my personalfavourite, The Arts. Sadly not much is being said on this topic.Where is gambian cinema and theatre? This is what really drives me ,call me naive if you want. THe most notable features for me, of thenew regime is the national T.V and the contrasting supression of theFreedom of speech. HUrah for one but the other?.........On a closing note lets keep up the good work and hope for thebetter. But keeping up the good work would undoubtedly see us hopingfor the best rather than the better and reaching for the skies.RegardsElhaj momodou ceesay*************************I am FIRST OF ALL A MUSLIMThen a GAMBIANTherefore AFRICANThereby BLACKYet most CRUCIAL of all i'm only HUMAN------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 19:35:46 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FisheriesMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970211183546Z-754@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThank you once again, Per. Your answer is axactly what I was askingearlier today. When some of you have knowledge please share it with uswho hasn=B4t, but really want to do something for the people and thecountry. Thanks. Asbj=F8rn NordamPS: I know that Ladyfish is not Kobo. My gambian friends in Stockholmsometimes laugh a bit when I tell what I=B4ve been served in differentafrican countries.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 13:55:18 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 199702111855.NAA14028@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Lat, given the size of regional market, do you think we can become the 'Singapore' many of our policy makers dream about without out-competing Senegal in becoming the major supplier of goods? In that case how much of our success would help Senegal realize their goal to develop their local industries? It would not be difficult to assume that Senegal must have seen this as potential problem in the future and would do their best to check it. In light of that, I believe our only long-term bet would be developing new routes. The establishement of strong air links is certainly a good starting point.A return to the Senegambia Confed is certainly one way to settle this problem, but I think that would be met with the same old problems (nationalism, power struggle and all those unsaid bits).Regarding tourism, I see very little the Gambia can offer. Yes we have beaches, but nothing more. Infact Senegal has much more to offer. The fisheries sector is certainly one of our great resources. However, inadequate human and financial resources had made it difficult to exploit this. Those inadequacies have in the past been exploited by our so-called big brothers in joint ventures. Unfortunately, that may be going on even now. Our inability to quantify how much resources we have in our seas, or to monitor how much the off take is, is some of the thingsthat frighten about the fisheries sector.Currently, re-export trade may be our best bet to generate the kind of growth we need to energize other sectors such as education and health. Even if it means trading corridors with Senegal. They have free access to Cassamance and we have free ride through to Mali and the Guineas. Sounds pragmatic? Perhaps it might work!Malanding------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 Feb 1996 21:27:10 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 311E34FE.B95@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePer E. Grotnes wrote:>=20> I stand corrected. The reason I have not announced myself is that I> originally intended to be a "snooper" or rather, in my terms, an observ=er of> the opinions of those conserned with Gambian issues.>=20> I am a norwegian professor (assoc.) of fisheries science (at the Norweg=ian> College of Fishery Science in Tromso, North Norway). My interest in The> Gambia stems from a fishery project I am conducting in cooperation with=my> gambian student, Adama Jobarteh pt. Bakau. He has recently finished his> masters degree at our university, and we are starting an extension of o=ur> fishery project into a doctoral degre for him.> I am certainly not telling you people any news when I say that the> fisheries, especially those that are termed artisanal, is a fundamental> trade for the reasonably good protein supply of the gambian nation. The=most> important fish is the kobo (in mandinka, chalo in wolof, bonga in Sierr=> Leone). Its importance is illustrated that on the avarage 26 kg fish is> consumed by the gambian person per year. Most of this is kobo. Gambians> hence eat more fish than even the norwegians. The beauty of this specie=s is> that it is far too bony for the capital rich export market. It is also => species that is easier and more cheaply caught by the traditional fishe=rmen> than any conceivable "modern" methods. In some aspects it is insured ag=ainst> exploitation of the greedier kind.> This resource is not without potential threats. The FAO in its wisdom h=ave> decided that the kobo is a> single population, promoting a fishery management encompassing the whol=> species distribution. In my opinion this is a preposterous idea. Kobo i=> found from Angola to the southern part of Mauretania, a coastal distanc=> that is several times the length of, say, Norway. Most likely the speci=es is> a conglomerate of several populations where each needs its own manageme=nt.> In his thesis mr. Jobarteh shows that there are more than one populatio=n of> kobo even within the river Gambia, and that these are differing from th=> "oceanic" population.> We will be working with the fishermen on these problems, their knowledg=e is> profound and only needs to be confirmed and formalized. Actually the> knowledge resource among the fishermen could be the basis of a technica=> school. You already have the teachers, just change titles from master> fishermen and master boatbuilders to professors, give some slight gover=nment> financial support for management, and presto you have a functional scoo=l of> fisheries.>=20> To the quesion on the present administration of the country. I am impre=ssed.> I have visited a good many problem countries during my years. I have be=en to> Burma, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Zaire, Ghana, Greenland and a =good> many european and american countries that presumably are well off. The> Gambia is not so bad. Actually it is one of the countries that I believ=e has> a potential. I visited the land first time in 1992. I noticed faults wi=th a> good many things. But that is not uncommon. Really I would have had mor=e to> complain about if I described the US. All I noticed in The Gambia seeme=d to> be repairable. The slow pace of things I did attribute to an oligarchic> administration. I also attended the coup seeing young persons seizing p=ower.> Although no one I know condones a forceful change in government, I had =hopes> that the young men could speed up change, and given that their intentio=ns> were as they proclamed, could I blame them?> As a foreigner I only see the practical consequences of the regime. I w=as> amazed at the improvements of roads, hospitals being built, scools bein=> made, piers at the fishery landing places etc. Of course everything was=not> well. My good friend Chongan was kept in jail on charges that I knew pr=etty> well were unreasonable. Possibly others were jailed on similarily dubio=us> grounds. Now they are released, and things seem to normalize in the> direction I have hoped. There are still some dubious areas. I have fait=h in> the gambian will to repair even these areas. Possibly your contribution=> under this baobab tree could help, especially if the government listens=in.> I am leaving for The Gambia in a months time and will stay there for on=> year trying to contribute with my knowledge and experience to the wellb=eing> of this friendly and clever people.> I apologize for this lengthy diatribe of mine, but you did ask for it.>=20> your snooperish Per Grotnes, also called Lamin Mukojo.PROF.GROTNES!!What can I say except TAK SA MYCKET OG KOM TIL BAKA!! (thanks a lotand do it again).Power to you,your excellency,LAMIN MUKOJO,and keep upthe good work down there!!Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 14:36:31 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 3300CA3F.705D@earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Lat, given the size of regional market, do you think we can become the 'Singapore' many of our policy makers dream about without out-competing Senegal in becoming the major supplier of goods? In that case how much of our success would help Senegal realize their goal to develop their local industries? It would not be difficult to assume that Senegal must have seen this as potential problem in the future and would do their best to check it. In light of that, I believe our only long-term bet wouldThere seems to be an error in transmission here. You may want tore-post.> A return to the Senegambia Confed is certainly one way to settle this problem, but I think that would be met with the same old problems (nationalism, power struggle and all those unsaid bits).....> Currently, re-export trade may be our best bet to generate the kind of growth we need to energize other sectors such as education and health. Even if it means trading corridors with Senegal. They have free access to Cassamance and we have free ride through to Mali and the Guineas. Sounds pragmatic? Perhaps it might work!Malanding,I think were on the same wavelength here. I hope your posting reachesour trade negotiators on Marina Parade and in Quadrangle.It would be interesting to hear (or see) what others on the list have tosay.Thanks and Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 19:54:18 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: kolls@qatar.net.qa Cc: gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: pia( plitics in AfricaMessage-ID: < 199702111957.TAA24438@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article aboutthe history and also your introduction. My mom was very flatteredwhen I told her .I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understandingof African History. However I must say that I'm not surewhether you have answered my question. You seem to do whatevery other person of an African origin does; to put the blame onthe West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .The person of an African origin can never ever persuade theWesterner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; sowhy vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other theway we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSEwould never be able to interfere or come between us .If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those broomsback home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts tobreak the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. Youknow why, because they areso very strongly united and attached toone another that no one can go between them.If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westernerwould not have had any chance to engineer the killings of ourprophets etc.Regards,OMAR F. M'BAILONDON.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 16:13:38 -0500 (EST)From: "just be the best that you can..." < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Gambian Mailing List)Subject: Re: Address SearchMessage-ID: < 199702112113.QAA05425@acmex.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi,This is more on a personal note so I apologise for sending it onto thelist. I wrote some time back trying to locate an old friend of mine bythe name James Sawyerr. I got a reply from someone (Sorry I can'tremember the name) who promised to get me his contact info.I am still waiting so if possible, please let me know what is happening.Thank you.--Aaron Kofi Aboagye B.Eng, AMIEESchool of Electrical and Computer EngineeringGeorgia Institute of Technology,Atlanta Georgia, 30332Tel: (404) 206-9507 (H)uucp: ...!{decvax,hplabs,ncar,purdue,rutgers}!gatech!prism!gt4392cInternet: gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu web/home page: http://www.prism.gatech.edu/~gt4392c ------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Feb 1996 02:06:05 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: pia( plitics in AfricaMessage-ID: < 311E765D.1408@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableM'BAI OF wrote:>=20> Bass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article about> the history and also your introduction. My mom was very flattered> when I told her .>=20> I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understanding> of African History. However I must say that I'm not sure> whether you have answered my question. You seem to do what> every other person of an African origin does; to put the blame on> the West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .>=20> The person of an African origin can never ever persuade the> Westerner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; so> why vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other the> way we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSE> would never be able to interfere or come between us .>=20> If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those brooms> back home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts to> break the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. You> know why, because they areso very strongly united and attached to> one another that no one can go between them.>=20> If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westerner> would not have had any chance to engineer the killings of our> prophets etc.>=20> Regards,> OMAR F. M'BAI> LONDON.Mr.Nbaye!Thanks,but the article is not yet complete,so I will try to post thesecond half tomorrow.But just to refute your claim that an African cannever be able to persuade a Westerner to do harm to another Westerner,Iwant you to try to explain why the well known international terroristCARLOS was on the payroll of both Libya and Sudan for almost twodecades.And do you know how many Westerners have been killed by thepeople working for Carlos? Also,try to explain why much of theexplosives and bombs used by the IRA to Kill the English in Ireland andmainland Britain came from Libya!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 01:15:48 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), newsdesk@igc.apc.org To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: SENEGAL-CULTURE: Role in Slave TradMessage-ID: < 488480671.16634587@inform-bbs.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/enriched; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printableCopyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 04-Feb-97 ***Title: SENEGAL-CULTURE: Role in Slave Trade QuestionedBy David HechtDAKAR, Feb 4 (IPS) - Many in this West African country havereacted angrily to claims that the international slave trade didnot take place here to the extent that had been supposed.The furore is over an article that appeared in late December inthe French newspaper le Monde, suggesting that Senegal's notoriousisland of Goree, near Dakar, was not what it is said to have been --one of Africa's major slave trading posts and the last stop forthe millions of Africans forcibly taken to the Americas.''This is like those who deny the Jewish holocaust everexisted,'' commented Mohammed Faye, a secondary school teacher inDakar. Many others say it is an attack on their cultural heritage.The UN Cultural, Educational and Scientific Organisation(UNESCO) lists Goree as a 'world historical site' and every yearthousands of tourists make pilgrimages there, many of them thedescendants of slaves from the United States.Pope John Paul II came in 1992 and was the first pope to haveset foot in what are said to have been slave dungeons, in the'Maison des Esclaves' or house of slaves. It is one of the manyelegant merchant's homes that line the cobblestone streets on thetiny island, most of which are now homes of Senegal's elite.While it is no larger than the other buildings, up to 40million slaves passed through it, at least 5 million of themhaving gone to the United States, according to its curator, JosephN'Diaye.The highlight of a tour through the building is a small doorwayfacing the sea where rowboats are said to have picked up theslaves and taken them to nearby sailing ships for the mid-Atlanticvoyage. Above the doorway a curatorial sign reads 'Voyage with NoReturn'.The problem is, the story is a fiction, says the le Mondearticle. Its author, Emmanuel de Roux, quotes the curator of thenearby History Museum of Goree, Abdoulaye Camara, as well as Perede Beniost, a French historian and catholic priest at Dakar'scathedral, as saying that the 'house of slaves,' is ''a myth''.The so-called dungeons were mostly for the produce of themerchant owner, and perhaps some rooms were used for ''domesticslaves but certainly not slaves for trading'', according to thearticle.Roux further claims the building was only built in 1783, towardthe end of the slave trade. Some slaves were traded elsewhere onthe island, he says, but at most 500 a year.Indeed, historians have expressed doubts about Goree'simportance in the slave trade since at least the 1950's, with someclaiming that over hundreds of years, no more than 10,000 slaveswere traded there. Philip Curtin, a professor of history at JohnHopkins University in the United States who has written numerousbooks on the slave trade, says he has long believed Goree is a''hoax''.''A lot of people have been taken in by the Goree scam....Meanwhile, the =22house of slaves=22 has become an emotional shrine tothe slave trade, rather than a serious museum,'' he said.Yet, it is only with the article appearing in the French mediathat many people in Senegal, a former French colony, have becomeaware of the claim.N'Diaye, however, continues to insist his history is accurate,and characterises Roux as a ''revisionist'' with a hidden agenda.Senegalese state television is supporting N'Diaye, recently re-airing an old documentary in which he details Goree's role in theslave trade. And most other Senegalese seem to support him also.''Three out of four people here know that Goree is where mostof the slaves left from,'' explained a taxi driver. ''And the onein four are just trying to deny their past because they areashamed.''=0AYet those who question the history do not seem ashamed at all.They say that the island is just too small to have coped with amassive volume, and that Europeans families would not have beencomfortable living so close to the violence commonly meted out tofreshly captured Africans. They point instead to more factory-likesettings like Elima castle in Ghana with its vast dungeons andconvenient location.Senegalese officials seem concerned that the findings will riskmillions of tourist dollars. One of Roux's sources, AbdoulayeCamara, denies that he ever called the house of slaves a myth.The Minister for the Environment, Abdoulaye Bathily, who isalso a history professor at Dakar university, is unequivocal:''the house of slaves existed. From there, slaves were sent to theAmericas. I am positive about it,'' he says.Professor Achille Mbembe, the recently appointed head of theCouncil for the Development of Social Research in Africa(CODESRIA), recognises that N'Diaye's assertion ''may not be amatter of historical record''. But he points out that ''it isn'tpossible to comprehend the significance =5Bof slavery=5D ... if oneconsiders it only a matter of numbers''.''One can never truly know how many people suffered in thisdeadly commerce, nor if one could, would it be useful in trying tocomprehend the magnitude of human exploitation,'' said Mbembe.(END/IPS/DH/KB/97)Origin: Harare/SENEGAL-CULTURE/----=5Bc=5D 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved 9 Arial red=3D0;green=3D0;blue=3D65280 10 Geneva ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 20:00:27 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Regarding the border closureMessage-ID: < 970211195746_1610643482@emout18.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia Lers,I have been following this discussion about the border closure, and some veryinteresting points have been raised. However if The Gambia is to develop intoa consumption economy, rather than a re-export econmy a lot have to be done.I personal have experince in the re-export market and i know that it createda lot of jobs ( TRICKLE DOWN EFFECT) in the economy. So untill Gambia cansustain such job losses created by the closure some agreement need to bereach to immediately re-open the border.Also as Famara commented we need to develop the other sectors of the economy( agriculture and fisheries). But also the EDUCATIONAL SECTOR NEEDS HUGEINVESTMENT, if that country is going to move forward. I know one thing, thatis to attract any investment in a country, your standard of education acrossthe board should be improved rather than stagnant.So it is not only the border (outside effect) but also investment in humanresources ( inside effect).LIVE FREE OR DIE.momodou jagana.discliamerREAD A BOOK. KEEP THE BRAIN ALIVE.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 20:41:11 -0500 (EST)From: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970211201749.29343A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHellow Everyone:My name is Musa Sowe.I must appologise for sending a lateintroduction(I was added to this mailing list a couple of weeks ago). I was away fora good part of the past two weeks and my mail was compressed and sent to atemporary file due to the high volume of incoming e-mail messages.I wasable to retrieve part of the file and will spend the following days to gothrough it.I was in the advanced stages of setting up a Gambia net (List) tobe administered out of Atlanta when a friend of mine told me of theexistence of this one and offered to request for my addition to the list.Thanks for having me.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 22:52:52 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) PoemMessage-ID: < B07E980F52@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: SCHOLAR/HAMILTOROrganization: Wabash CollegeTo: CookA, RobertsD, Sherrelk, Crittend, Milesd, Ununek, Heardm, Dotsonde, Reynoldt,Kingk, Lovep, Gallippw, Franklim, CohenJ, Saunderc, EstradaJ, Morganr, johnsont,quinnn, mimmss, bonneyi, hamiltor, tharpet, boykinsr, grambys, vanniceg,givenst, carpenta, gajigoo, pattersk, levingsl, turnerhDate: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 23:00:13 ESTSubject: PoemReply-to: hamiltor> >>> > A POEM FOR THOUGHT> >>> >> >>> > Lord, Lord> >>> > Why did You make me Black?> >>> > Why did You make someone> >>> > the world wants to hold back?> >>> >> >>> > Black is the color of dirty clothes,> >>>>> the color of grimy hands and feet> >>> > Black is the color of darkness,> >>> > the color of tire-beaten streets.> >>> >> >>> > Why did You give me thick lips,> >>> > a broad nose and kinky hair?> >>> > Why did You make someone> >>> > who receives the hatred stare?> >>> >> >>> > Black is the color of the bruised eye> >>> > when someone gets hurt.> >>> > Black is the color of darkness,> >>> > Black is the color of dirt.> >>> >> >>> > How come my bone structure's so thick,> >>> > my hips and cheeks are high?> >>> > How come my eyes are brown> >>> > and not the color of daylight sky?> >>> >> >>> > Why do people think I'm useless?> >>> > How come I feel so used?> >>> > Why do some people see my skin> >>> > and think I should be abused?> >>> >> >>> > Lord I just don't understand.> >>> > What is it about my skin?> >>> > Why do some people want to hate me> >>> > and not know the person within?> >>> >> >>> > Black is what people are "listed"> >>>>> when others want to keep them away.> >>> > Black is the color of shadows cast.> >>> > Black is the end of the day.> >>> >> >>> > Lord you know my own people mistreat me> >>> > and I know this just ain't right.> >>> > They don't like my hair.> >>> > They say I'm too dark or too light.> >>> > Lord don't You think it's time for You> >>> > to make a change?> >>> > Why don't You re-do creation and> >>> > make everyone the same?> >>> >> >>> > GOD ANSWERED:> >>> >> >>> > Why did I make you Black?> >>> > Why did I make You Black?> >>> > Get off your knees and look around.> >>> > Tell me, what do you see?> >>> > I didn't make you in the image of darkness,> >>> > I made you in likeness of ME!> >>> >> >>> > I made you the color of coal from which> >>> > beautiful diamonds are formed.> >>> > I made you the color of oil, the black gold that> >>> > keeps people warm.> >>> >> >>> > I made you from the rich, dark earth that can> >>> > grow the food you need.> >>> > Your color's the same as the black stallion, a> >>> > majestic animal is he.> >>> > I didn't make you in the image of darkness.> >>>>> I made you in likeness of ME!> >>> >> >>> > All the colors of the heavenly rainbow can be> >>> > found throughout every nation.> >>> > But when all of those colors were blended, you> >>> > became my greatest creation.> >>> >> >>> > Your hair is the texture of lamb's wool.> >>> > Such a humble little creature is he.> >>> > I am the Shepherd who watches them.> >>> > I am the One who will watch over thee.> >>> >> >>> > You are the color of midnight sky.> >>> > I put the stars' glitter in your eyes.> >>> > There is a smile hidden behind your pain.> >>> > That's why your cheeks are so high.> >>> >> >>> > You are the color of dark clouds formed,> >>> > when I send My strongest weather.> >>> > I made you lips full so when you kiss the one> >>> > that you love, they will remember.> >>> >> >>> > Your stature is strong, your bone structure thick> >>> > to withstand the burdens of time.> >>> >> >>> > The reflection you see in the mirror...> >>> > The image that looks back is MINE.> >>> >> >>> > by> >>> > RuNell Ni Ebo%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%Ousman GajigoMorris Hall 107Crawfordsville, IN 47933phone:(765) 361 7096%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 01:35:32 -0500 (EST)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Musa SohnaMessage-ID: < 970212013531_1180434486@emout06.mail.aol.com Gambia-1,Can you please add Musa Sohna to the list. His mailing address isYoursLamin Touray.------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 12:08:30 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AshamedMessage-ID: < 3302233E.4754@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHei Saho,You shouldn't be ashamed that only four people responded to yourposting. I don't think the purpose of this list is just for people to bediscussing only, it's also for learning purpose. Maybe the reason whythere waasn't much contrbutions on the topic was because they don't knowmuch about it.I, personally, don't know much about the healthcare in the Gambia butthanks to you and those who contributed to it, I was able to learnsomething. And I want to look more into it. So don't feel that yourcontribution was wasted was. :-)Isatou------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 12:50:36 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member anonymity and snooping...Message-ID: < 33022D1C.1053@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> It could lead to those of us who tend not to post messages to feel> somewhat obligated to do so which I believe is contrary to the purpose> of the list. I for one value the fact that there are people who, while> they may not say much, do read what myself and others have to say. I> believe the greater the number of subscribers the better. Let's not> discourage people from joining.> Peace.> LatI agree with what you said above. It should not be made obligatory tomembers to contribute. Members might have different reasons for notcontributing. Some members might not have enough time to sit down andthink of what to write and others might not have enough facts to add tosome contributions. The later is very important. Although it would benice if everyone could contribute but I think it would be better to havecontributions from people who know what they're really talking aboutrather than from people contributing just because they have to. In thisway we'll all be able to learn from each other.I've also seen some postings where people were being critized for theirenglish. This can also be very discouraging for people who havn'tcontributed yet. They might feel that people will laugh at what they'vewritten. Lot of us don't have time to edit all that we've written( Iknow I don't). And as someone mentioned earlier on this list, englishlanguage is a second language to most of us here. And I don't know whythe critizisms because all that is written so far on this list(since Ijoined) is very good and understood by most of us, i.e the english isvery good. Yes there might be typograghical(rectify me if I'm wrong. Iforgot the english name) errors but as the saying goes 'no one isperfect.'Isatou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 13:21:01 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ASHAMED IIMessage-ID: < 199702121221.NAA09458@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hei MalandingThanks for you reply you wrote "Good piece Mr. Saho, but waht is your Plan?Perhaps that will be a good starting point" As i mentioned on my earlierHealth Care article concerning the project to be done in the Gambia by thefall or early next year with the mention experts. This will be a diagnosestation to detect early stages of chronic diseases. It will beimplementation of diseases specific programmes and actions, Community actionprogrammes for the prevention of Aids an other communicable disease, Healthpromotion, education, hygiene and training, Public Health analysis, Policy,Programmes coordination and development. This ofcourse will go parallel withgovernment programmes and the engagement of their competancy. This projectmust produce real added valuesfor the Gambian community. The followingactivities are regarded as producing such an added value: involving theparticipation of several NGOs priority will be given to alrge scaleactivities which are methodically relevant and are likely to make a realcontribution towards the attainment of the programmes objectives. A highpriority will be given to public bodies and NGOs offering sufficientevidence of competence in the fields concerned. May be youa are wonderingwhy not now, why the fall or early nex year. As a board member of theEuropean Working Committee which is an advicing organ for the EuropeanUnions programme Europe Against AIDS. The EWC is administratetively underThe European Project AIDS & MOBOLITY. I was honoured to arranged the 5th.European Conference in Norway whereby the European Union pay for 70 % andthe host nation 30 % through their mintry of health. Norway is an associatemember of the European Union through their EEA membership.The good starting point is set up forums or networks and contact relevantinstitutions by starting from your head of departments or facultiesaddressing the needs of assistance for health project donations. My lastvisit to the Medical Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital a blood sur testfor diabetics was D.25 per test. Why not start the forum /network makingcontributions to buy, ask for donations or institutions for Glucometers,Insulin lente 100 IU/ml, Stilets (lancets), BM test1-44, Haemoglukotest20-800R or whatever and send it to THE GAMBIA DIABETESE ASSOCIATON C/O THEMEDICAL UNIT ROYAL VIVTORIA HOSPITAL BANJUL THE GAMBIA, WEST AFRICA or tothem through the ministry of health. As i did mentioned in my first HealthCare article, iwrote if WE start contributing a little bit one day we willget a big bit. In the ashamed article i stated examples of what citizen ofother nations are doing. WHAT WE DO TODAY WILL INSPIRE OTHERS TO ACT INFUTURE TIME.With kind regardsOMAR S. saho, consultantULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITALDEPT. FOR STD & HIV, OLAFIA-CLINICPOSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.N-0133 OSLO NORWAY------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 14:54:31 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: kolls@qatar.net.qa Cc: gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: pia( plitics in AfricaMessage-ID: < 199702121456.OAA25390@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBass , thank you indeed for your long and interesting article aboutthe history and also your introduction. My mom was very flatteredwhen I told her .I am also very impressed with your knowledge and understandingof African History. However I must say that I'm not surewhether you have answered my question. You seem to do whatevery other person of an African origin does; to put the blame onthe West. Well I'm glad you quoted that Kenyan Professor .The person of an African origin can never ever persuade theWesterner to do harm or cause injustice to his fellow westerner ; sowhy vise versa. If we as Africans love and respect each other theway we should have , the WESTERNER OR ANYONE ELSEwould never be able to interfere or come between us .If one takes one stick from a pile of broom(I mean those broomsback home),one can easily break it into two but If one attempts tobreak the whole pile , one will never succeed in doing so. Youknow why, because they areso very strongly united and attached toone another that no one can go between them.If we were this united and attached to one another, the Westernerwould not have had any chance to engineer the killings of ourprophets etc.Regards,OMAR F. M'BAILONDON.------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 15:14:38 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: pia( plitics in AfricaMessage-ID: < m0vugIm-000XEWC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMr. Mbai OF,I just want to add my salt onto your Pia-Politics in Africa. Yourcousin or brother may have his doubts but it has always been theWesterner(s)...who imposed himself and his ways on us...(Himselfbecause it has always been male). Africans thereby have become whatthey are not by choice but because the choice was made for them.------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 17:29:01 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Shortage of Vaccine for FigMessage-ID: <19970212162811.AAB17782@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows --------------------------------Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 07-Feb-97 ***Title: HEALTH: Shortage of Vaccine for Fighting Meningitis in AfricaBy Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Feb 7 (IPS) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) decidedFriday to put up the funds for the application of urgent measuresagainst expected new outbreaks of meningitis in sub-SaharanAfrica, while the market is suffering a shortage of vaccine.Huching Li, the assistant general director of WHO, announcedthe disbursement of one million dollars in anticipation of donorcontributions, to ensure the purchase and distribution of vaccineautodestruct injection material and antibiotics by affectedAfrican nations.A new wave of severe outbreaks of the disease is expected thisyear in sub-Saharan Africa. The WHO warned this week that thefirst signs of the epidemic have already appeared.More than 152,000 cases of meningitis were recorded in theregion during the widespread outbreak of 1996, more than 16,000 ofwhich were fatal - a 10.6 percent mortality rate. Around 16,000 ofthe survivors suffered permanent physical or mental damage.Although the WHO reported late last year that the epidemic hadbegun to ease in June, the behavior of meningitis has beenirregular over the past two decades, with a reduction of intervalsbetween outbreaks that tend to last two to three years.To confront the epidemic, the WHO created an internationalcoordinating group comprised of other U.N. agencies, non-governmental organisations and technical institutions involved indevelopment cooperation.The group estimates that 6.3 million dollars will be needed tofight the epidemic. Ambassadors from donor countries and theaffected African nations met this week in Geneva to discuss whatkind of assistance would be needed.The coordinating group will be in charge of monitoringthreatened outbreaks, evaluating needs for vaccine autodestructinjection material and antibiotics, and supervising the purchase,storage and distribution of the material.At a meeting with the laboratories that produce the vaccine,the coordinating group obtained a promise that the 14 milliondoses required to control the epidemic in 1997 would be reservedfor the WHO.The fight against the epidemic essentially depends on theavailability and rapid employment of the vaccine. An unprecedenteddemand in 1996 emptied the storehouses of the only twopharmaceutical companies producing the vaccine.Stocks will fall short in 1997 due to the impossibility ofproducing sufficient quantities of the vaccine in such a shorttime-frame. Thus the WHO urged that available vaccines go to themost needy areas.The first allocation will go to Togo, where the meningitisoutbreak took on epidemic proportions in late January. A total of150,000 doses of vaccine autodestruct injection material andantibiotics were removed from the stocks managed by the group tobe sent to the government in Lome.The group's campaign is also designed to help the affectedcountries strengthen their epidemiological control and laboratoryservices and improve treatment, public health communication andsocial mobilisation against the disease.The governments of 16 African countries committed themselveslast October in Ouagadougou to the preparation of national actionplans for training health agents and laboratory technicians.National authorities evaluated needs for vaccines and medicine inaccordance with epidemiological patterns and available stocks.Besides the WHO, the coordinating group is made up of the U.N.children's fund (UNICEF), Medecins sans Frontieres, Associationpour la Medecine Preventive, the Red Cross, the Who CollaboratingCenter for Control of Epidemic Meningitis at the Centers forDisease Control in Atlanta, and the WHO Collaborating Center forEpidemiological Surveillance at the Epicentre in Paris.(END/IPS/trd-sp/pc/ag/sw/97)Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/----*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 17:29:02 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: African Women FearMessage-ID: <19970212162811.AAD17782@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 07-Feb-97 ***Title: AFRICA-FINANCE: African Women Fear Microcredit Talks ExcludedThemby Farhan HaqUNITED NATIONS, Feb 7 (IPS) - The recently ended MicrocreditSummit in Washington sparked excitement among many microcredit andnon-governmental groups in the developing world -- but alsoprompted worries among African women that they were being leftout.''Most of the African delegates (at the summit) noticed thesame thing,'' said Felicia Quartey-Acquaye of the Ghana-basedgroup World Women's Banking. ''We observed that Africa had notbeen focused on at all, and we were sad...Africa has no time towait any longer.''At a U.N. discussion held Thursday to follow up on the Feb 2-4summit, representatives from several African non-governmentalorganisations (NGOs) urged that the continent not be ignored inplans to expand microfinance.Soukeyna Ba Ndieye of Senegal's Femme Developpement Entrepriseen Afrique agreed that NGOs had been ''shut out'' from the Summit,which focused more on microfinancing innovations in Latin Americaand Asia. The United Nations, she said, should provide a forum toensure that Africa has a role in the microcredit debate.But Ambassador Fassassi Adam Yacoubou of Benin countered that''if a lot is being said about Latin America and Asia, it'sbecause a lot is being done there.'' Africans should develop moreinstitutions to support microfinance work before they canparticipate more fully in that expanding field, he said.Delegates at the 'Africa Advocacy Forum', co-sponsored byGermany's Friedrich Ebert Stiftung foundation, added that Africa'spoorest population -- rural women -- should be a special focus toreceive improved access to credit.Expanding microcredit to rural women, they said, would bothlessen poverty and improve food self-sufficiency in a continentwhich is projected to be home to 300 million chronicallyundernourished people by 2010.''We have been told many times over that the majority of foodproducers in rural Africa are women and that the poorest of thepoor are rural women,'' said Chief Bisi Ogunleye, executivedirector of the Country Women's Association of Nigeria (COWAN).Yet rural African women, she added, are uniquely experiencedwith traditional ''responsive banking'' techniques which can bestmake use of the small-scale loans of such microcredit institutionsas Bangladesh's Grameen Bank.''Experience has shown that women in rural Africa are credit-worthy,'' Quartey-Acquaye said. She noted that African banks haverecouped more than 95 percent of all loans made to rural women, arecovery rate she said larger banks would envy.African women are also one of the main props of the informalsector economy, from making small crafts to street vending.Several U.N. studies estimate that the informal sector willcontrib~ute 60 to 70 percent of employment, and about 20 percentof the gross domestic product, in Africa.''It is commonly acknowledged that the informal sector of smallentrepreneurs and enterprises constitutes the most dynamic andeffective sector of African societies,'' said U.N. Under-Secretary-General Jin Yongjian.He noted that Grameen Bank -- the model for microfinanceprojects in more than 40 nations already -- gives more than 94percent of its loans to women. African NGOs hope their continent'swomen can also receive a similarly high percentage of loans goingto the poorest sectors to help women start up small informal-sector businesses.Many groups which combine traditional African lending practiseswith microcredit innovations have already shown impressive growth.COWAN, for example, in its new report on its credit experiences,titled, 'Poverty Anti-Clockwise', says it has grown from 225members in 1982 to 120,000 members by the end of last year.COWAN's growth stems partly from its adherence to Africanvillage traditions, such as the inclusion of village elders andreligious leaders in the selection of small community-based groupswhich go on to pool their resources to improve their creditaccess.Some of its methods of ensuring loan repayment are quiteculturally specific, as the report makes clear.''In Ibo community, the group would go to the front of the(loan defaulter's) house, call the defaulter out and...bend downto take the soil and hold it in their hands and look straight(ahead)...without a word. This is a curse that the soil wouldimmediately swallow the defaulter,'' according to the report.Traditional women's banking groups should be encouraged,Quartey-Acquaye said, noting her own mother instructed her inthose practises long before the current debate on microcredit. Butmore needs to be done, she said, including halting practises, suchas some structural adjustment policies, which can harm women'slivelihoods.''(Women's) empowerment must go beyond improved access tofinancial resources to include legal rights to control of thoseresources by means of property ownership and inheritance rights,''Jin added.But a major part of the challenge, argued Bella Abzug, a co-chair of the Council of Advocates for the Microcredit Summit, willbe in obtaining financial support from the industrialised world tofund such activities in the South. Why is it, she asked, that theUnited States can put men on the moon, but not put women on theirfeet? (END/IPS/FAH/YJC/97)Origin: Washington/AFRICA-FINANCE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 17:29:02 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Microcredit SuMessage-ID: <19970212162811.AAE17782@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 05-Feb-97 ***Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Microcredit Summit Ends Amid Fears ofDonor Hijackby Abid AslamWASHINGTON, Feb 4 (IPS) - The music with which the organisers ofthe Microcredit Summit here bade farewell to participants Tuesdaywas meant to inspire them to ''build a bridge of equality andopportunity across all continents,'' in the words of Bangladeshiprime minister and Summit co-chair Hasena Wajed.The mood was heady. Summit participants are leaving Washingtonarmed with a declaration heralding a ''decade-long strategy toaccomplish a pivotal next step in the unleashing of humanpotential''; and a plan of action calling for some 21.6 billiondollars in grants and loans for the world's 100 million poorestfamilies; and promises of help from politicians and aid agencies.But they also left the Feb. 2-4 Summit with unansweredquestions, chiefly: Will the donors hijack their movement?Lawmakers from the United States, Germany, and Japan proclaimedthe need to increase aid spending on microcredit, which the Summitdeclaration defines as ''small loans to poor people for self-employment projects that generate income''. But will they succeedin securing the necessary money? And on what terms will they makethat money available?The heads of international agencies spoke of the need toredirect their programmes ''from charity to empowerment,'' asInter-American Development Bank (IDB) president Enrique Iglesiasput it. The IDB, he says, is committing some 500 million dollarsover the next five years to ''the little bancitos''.United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator JamesGustave Speth launched 'MicroStart', which will provide 41 milliondollars in capital grants and technical support to microfinanceorganisations, initially in some 25 countries.But can microcredit reasonably be expected to do what MuhammadYunus, founder of Bangladesh's Grameen Bank, says it will: ''sendpoverty to where it belongs, the museums''?Microcredit providers -- or ''practitioners'' -- say theSummit's main weakness is that it does not provide them with the''institutional arrangements'' to manage what happens from now on.As a consequence, their small grassroots organisations will beleft to negotiate individually with large donors whose financialclout likely will determine the future course of their movement.''There is no doubt the balance of political power favours thedonors,'' says Thomas Joseph of India, director of the Britishcharity Action Aid's Ethiopia office.Many donors will invest only in programmes that fit theirpolitical purposes and visions of microcredit, some practitionersfear -- regardless of local needs and realities.This may be a particular problem as donors seek to rapidlyexpand microcredit as an attractive alternative to traditional aidprogrammes savaged by the budget axe. The notion that the poorshould be self-reliant is gaining popularity as quickly as foreignaid and domestic welfare budgets are being cut in donor countries,summit participants note.''It's up to practitioners to resist the pressure to growunrealistically, and I hope they'll make choices not led by themoney but by their own capacity,'' Joseph told IPS. ''But the factof the matter is that the Summit leaves us with no institutions ormechanisms to address this issue, although it is mentioned in thePlan of Action.''Joseph, who has run microcredit programmes in Ethiopia for somefour years, welcomes the concern donors are expressing for thepoor, but sees the provision of small loans as having been''oversold''.The Summit plan of action acknowledges that microentrepreneurs --who sell matches, combs, and candy at roadside kiosks, for example --need training programmes and business-development services as muchas credit. But because it highlights their need for credit, hesays, ''the onus has shifted almost completely to the shoulders ofthe poor.''Credit could hurt rather than help. ''A loan constitutes aburden for the poor borrower, and we must be sure that theconditions are suitable for its productive use so that itempowers, rather than impoverishes, the borrower,'' says Fawzi Al-Sultan, president of the International Fund for AgriculturalDevelopment (IFAD).Practitioners and aid officials alike voice concern that somedonors will jump on the microcredit bandwagon to the detriment ofbroader development programmes.Microcredit ''is not enough by itself to ensure sustainabledevelopment for the rural poor,'' Al-Sultan says. ''The poorequally need access to better technologies, to health andeducation services, to fair markets and adequate infrastructure.''Although IFAD is committing up to 30 percent of its own loanportfolio -- or about 125 million dollars a year -- to promotingfinancial services for the poor, he says, ''credit needs to becombined with complementary measures to make real inroads inpoverty reduction.''Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni's opinion is somewhat morecategorical: Credit can wait.In a speech that some Summit staffers sought to play down as''impromptu'' because its only reference to microcredit in 12minutes was a critical one, Museveni attributed continued povertyin his country to: small-scale agricultural production dominatedby commodities, such as green coffee, which fetch low prices onthe international market; land fragmentation; the lack of roads,domestic market infrastructure, and domestic processing capacity;and the lack of vocational education in the towns.Museveni drew his loudest applause when he blastedprotectionism among the industrial powers as unfair on consumersthere and producers in the developing world, asking: ''Where shallwe sell what we produce?''''Only when you have taken care of all this can you starttalking about credit,'' Museveni said in conclusion. His audience,there for what Grameen's Yunus had termed a ''grand celebration'',hesitated in applauding. (END/IPS/AA/YJC/97)Origin: Washington/FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT/----------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 11:12:07 -0600From: Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Request for Info on voluntary projectMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970212171207.00691728@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear All,I have been looking into an organisation that runs short term (approx twomonths, June-August) projects in Africa. Their name is Crossroads Africa,Inc and I am particulalry interested in working on a computer literacycourse that they are implementing this year in The Gambia.Has anyone on this list got any information that they could share with me.If so please contact me directly atThanksGreg Fegan------------------------------------------------------------------------TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical MedicineTel(504) 584 1759Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu WWW: http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 13:06:44 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970212130320.25446D-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII------- Forwarded MessageReceived: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id PAA03412; Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:19:06 -0600 (CST)Received: from tremplo.gis.iastate.edu (tremplo.gis.iastate.edu [129.186.142.142]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id PAA04179; Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:52 -0600 (CST)Received: by tremplo.gis.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65id < AA07773@tremplo.gis.iastate.edu >; Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:52 -0600Message-Id: < 9702112113.AA07773@tremplo.gis.iastate.edu To: africans@iastate.edu, Cc: KenyaOnline@walt.stcloud.msus.edu Subject: Laughter: The best dawa.....Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:52 CSTFrom: "Papa F." < papaf@iastate.edu FUNNY ENGLISH NOTICES AROUND THE WORLD!Here are some signs and notices written in English that werediscovered throughout the world. You have to give the writersan 'E' for Effort. We hope you enjoy them.In a Tokyo Hotel:Is forbidden to steal hotel towels please. If you are not aperson to do such thing is please not to read notis.In a Bucharest hotel lobby:The lift is being fixed for the next day. During that time weregret that you will be unbearable.In a Leipzig elevator:Do not enter the lift backwards, and only when lit up.In a Belgrade hotel elevator:To move the cabin, push button for wishing floor. If the cabinshould enter more persons, each one should press a number ofwishing floor. Driving is then going alphabetically by nationalorder.In a Paris hotel elevator:Please leave your values at the front desk.In a hotel in Athens:Visitors are expected to complain at the office between thehours of 9 and 11 A.M. daily.In a Yugoslavian hotel:The flattening of underwear with pleasure is the job of thechambermaid.In a Japanese hotel:You are invited to take advantage of the chambermaid.In the lobby of a Moscow hotel across from a Russian Orthodox monastery:You are welcome to visit the cemetery where famous Russianand Soviet composers, artists, and writers are buried dailyexcept Thursday.In an Austrian hotel catering to skiers:Not to perambulate the corridors in the hours of repose in theboots of ascension.On the menu of a Swiss restaurant:Our wines leave you nothing to hope for.On the menu of a Polish hotel:Salad a firm's own make; limpid red beet soup with cheesydumplings in the form of a finger; roasted duck let loose; beefrashers beaten up in the country people's fashion.Outside a Hong Kong tailor shop:Ladies may have a fit upstairs.In a Bangkok dry cleaner's:Drop your trousers here for best results.Outside a Paris dress shop:Dresses for street walking.In a Rhodes tailor shop:Order your summers suit. Because is big rush we will executecustomers in strict rotation.A sign posted in Germany's Black forest:It is strictly forbidden on our black forest camping site thatpeople of different sex, for instance, men and women, livetogether in one tent unless they are married with each otherfor that purpose.In a Zurich hotel:Because of the impropriety of entertaining guests of theopposite sex in the bedroom, it is suggested that the lobby beused for this purpose.In an advertisement by a Hong Kong dentist:Teeth extracted by the latest Methodists.In a Rome laundry:Ladies, leave your clothes here and spend the afternoon havinga good time.In a Czechoslovakian tourist agency:Take one of our horse-driven city tours - we guarantee nomiscarriages.Advertisement for donkey rides in Thailand:Would you like to ride on your own ass?In a Swiss mountain inn:Special today -- no ice cream.In a Bangkok temple:It is forbidden to enter a woman even a foreigner if dressed asa man.In a Tokyo bar:Special cocktails for the ladies with nuts.In a Copenhagen airline ticket office:We take your bags and send them in all directions.On the door of a Moscow hotel room:If this is your first visit to the USSR, you are welcome to it.In a Norwegian cocktail lounge:Ladies are requested not to have children in the bar.In a Budapest zoo:Please do not feed the animals. If you have any suitable food,give it to the guard on duty.In the office of a Roman doctor:Specialist in women and other diseases.In an Acapulco hotel:The manager has personally passed all the water served here.In a Tokyo shop:Our nylons cost more than common, but you'll find they arebest in the long run.From a Japanese information booklet about using a hotel air conditioner:Cooles and Heates: If you want just condition of warm in yourroom, please control yourself.From a brochure of a car rental firm in Tokyo:When passenger of foot heave in sight, tootle the horn.Trumpet him melodiously at first, but if he still obstacles yourpassage then tootle him with vigor.Two signs from a Majorcan shop entrance:- English well talking.- Here speeching American.*****+=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=+| Internet: martung@acad.bryant.edu | BRYANT COLLEGE || BOX 1680 +=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-+| 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917-1291 | Educando-Dirigere-Mercaturam |+=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=+"Internet is an international network of tens of thousands of computer userswho are constantly using their combined brainpower to think up fantasticallyinnovative ways to waste time." ---Dave Barry, January 29, 1995------- End of Forwarded Message********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Mr Saho the point you've made on the health care is surely the concern of

most Gambians, and indeed a good thing. Only four people responding to your

mail should not be considered as the only ones for our motherland. It is

good to know, and voice it out but not everyone can respond. It is sad to

want to read your mail and find out that the limited time you have can't

serve you because of much to read. So if some of us can read and not

respond it's because four is enough for a good respond. Just wanting to

write should not make us all to do so. Once again thanks for the concern

you have for our beloved motherland. There is no place like home.



PEACE



Jacob K



------------------------------



Thanks Omar,

I am glad you treated my questions though provocating very well. As someone mentioned earlier on, we need experts like you for guidance when the subject is a difficult one. The areas you listed are certainly important but perhaps a little too broad to start with(my opinion) given Gambia's organizational records. Reading through some of the questions that come to mind are:- Would individuals be effective collecting donations? Do we have an umbrella organization to which question and resources can be directed? I will suggest that you invited interested list members to put heads together to outline a plan on how some of the specific issues can be dealth with. Without such clear plans very little can be done to motivate others.



I would say that an organization is needed to help gather some of the resources you mentioned with for donating to the Gambia health system. This organization should be non-governmental and preferably a charitable one. Whether based in the Gambia or outside it can have officers and offices in Europe and North America. We must not forget that most people do not know where the Gambia is or the state of its people. Developing a homepage dedicated to public health is one way to over come that.



If such an organization exists eg. the project you mentioned then it can be strengthened.



Thanks for now.



Malanding Jaiteh

Malanding



------------------------------



From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970213082436.AAA12812@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Musa Sohna has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Musa,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.







Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 09:22:12 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: ASHAMED II

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 15:49 12.02.97 -0500, Malanding wrote:

<Thanks Omar,

I am glad you treated my questions though provocating very well.............

Reading through some of the questions that come to mind are:- Would

individuals be effective collecting donations? Do we have an umbrella

organization to which question and resources can be directed? I will suggest

that you invited interested list members to put heads together to outline a

plan on how some of the specific issues can be dealth with. Without such

clear plans very little can be done to motivate others.



I would say that an organization is needed to help gather some of the

resources you mentioned with for donating to the Gambia health system. This

organization should be non-governmental and preferably a charitable one.

Whether based in the Gambia or outside it can have officers and offices in

Europe and North America............>





Thank you too MALANDING! All this said, may I ask, have discussions on

Gambia-l triggered any practical actions directed to Gambia? I have no idea

being one of the new members. I don't even have a clue when Gambia-l was

established. Don't get me wrong, am not questioning the dedication of

Gambia-l because just setting up this forum is a major break through. What I

am suggesting is a mere assessment or evaluation of our practical

achievements since the establishment of Gambia-L. In saying practical, I

precisely mean doing some things as OMAR SAHO suggested or trying to answer

MALANDING's questions. If we in a way make follow-ups in most of the

suggestions made, maybe something "practical" could be achieved.



Organization wise, since we don't have an umbrella Organization which could

execute such actions for us, we could rely on some form of cooperation with

the various Gambian organizations worldwide (to name a few I know of, in

Norway: Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger; and London, etc.). I am sure some members

of Gambia-l are also members of different Gambian organizations. For

Instance from Bergen, FAMARA, ALHAJI JOBERTEH and myself (Gambia-l members)

are very active members of our Organization. Famara being the current

Financial Secretary and me, the Social Secretary. I know we can influence

some action (say suggested by Gambia-l) we may bring forward to our general

body. In fact we have been giving practical help to Gambia the past years.

Just to site one example, is awarding two scholarships to ex-students (boy

and girl) of Gambia High School. The scholarships covered school fees and

book bills for the two needy for the whole 5-year period of their High

School education. So I believe that If we for instance take up a concrete

suggestion brought up by Gambia-l, say raising up a fund for a specific

course to our Organization there will be a positive response. I would also

like to believe that those of you who are members of other organizations

could do the same with your individual organizations. The funds collected

would then be transferred to any account, Organization, institution,

Gambia-l agreed upon. Maybe we could even transform Gambia-l to that

umbrella Organization we are lacking given the advantages of the networking

we are in the ability of providing. COULD ANYONE GIVE A COMMENT/CRITIQUE ON

THIS??



KEEP UP THE GOOD FAITH



SI JAMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!......IN PEACE!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 09:43:01 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 17:11 12.02.97 -0500, FATOU NJIE wrote:

>

>A friend of mine sent me this. Thought I'd share it with y'all.

>

>Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing

>corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big

>multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural

>differences. For example...



Thanks for the laughs. Well here comes one:



A PARACETAMOL ad in an Arabic speaking country translated from the original

english version to Arabic. The ad is in the form of cartoon sketches. It

goes like this: (In English , reading obviously from the left) YOU HAVE A

HEADACHE?,

TAKE A PARACETAMOL, THE HEADACHE IS GONE..... The positions of the cartoon

sketches were not changed to suit the Arabic reader thus the ad goes like

this for the Arabic reader (reading from the right).... THE HEADACHE IS

GONE, TAKE A PARACETAMOL, YOU HAVE A HEADACHE?



I hope much could be made outta this? *****LOL*****



::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Momodou Njie has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be

looking forward to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Dear List members,

I received mail from a former research

colleague of mine called Nancy Sheehan who is currently working on

her doctoral dissertation at the Univ. of Wisconsin in Madison.

Nancy and I worked on a joint research project for the Law Reform

Commission of The Gambia and the Land Tenure Center of the Univ. Of

Wisconsin on "Customary Land Tenure and Dispute Resolution in The

Gambia".

The point of her mail was because she was contacted by CRS The Gambia

to write a paper for an argument against the decision of the

USAID/Bureau for humanitarian response to cancel Title II development

assistance to the CRS -The Gambia Country program as of end January

1997.The USAID/BHR decision was based on on their assessment that "

the current operating environment is not conducive to development"

citing three reasons: the 1994 coup, the "un-free/un-fair elections",

and reports of human rights violations. The Gambia program receives

approximately 3000 metric tons of

Title II food which it then monotizes to fund two development

projects: a nutrition program designed to improve the health of women

and children and an agricultural diversification project aimed at

assisting village organisations interested in growing and processing

sesame.

To build her argument for continuing food assistance to the Gambia,

Nancy is reviewing academic research and canvassing various

development agencies, academic scholars, and other professionals with

experience on the Gambia. She hopes to argue together with CRS The

Gambia and CRS HQ, that the agricultural and health needs of the

majority of Gambian citizens merits, and is the justification

for,continuing development assistance. She hopes to show that the

operating environment is adequate for the operation of the CRS

program by pointing out (1) that customary/local institutions

continue to provide an effective medium throgh which such assistance

can reach the intended beneficiaries- the rural poor; (2) that

CRS-TG's partners, two Gambian NGOs (The Gambia Food and Nutrition

and various Sesame Growers Associations) are still viable and able to

carry out project activities.

Nancy will therefore be grateful for any information/ sources of

information from members of this list to facilitate her arguments.

It is my view that any assistance to her will be a worthwhile

contribution to The Gambia's development efforts and a direct

contribution to alleviating at least in part the hardship that some of our

rural community are now facing.

Thanks for the time taken to read this rather lengthy piece.

By the way before I forget, Nancy can be contacted directly when you

send your response at the following

address:

nsheehan@students.wisc.edu



alaji



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 17:08:17 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: 'Trojan Horse' Alert!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-l,



I received the following message:





If anyone receives an e-mail entitled "Penpal Greetings" delete it

immediately WITHOUT reading it. This message appears to be a friendly

letter asking if you are interested in a penpal, but by the time

you finish reading the message, a dangerous "trojan horse" virus will

already have infected the boot sector of your hard drive, destroying

all the data present. It is a self-replicating virus, and once the

message is read it will AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone whose

e-mail is present in your mailbox! This virus will destroy your hard

drive and holds the potential to destroy the hard drive of anyone whose

e-mail is in your inbox and whose mail is in their inbox, and so on and

so on. Obviously this virus has the potential to do a great deal

of damage to computer networks worldwide. Please delete the message

entitled "Penpal Greetings' as soon as you see it! Pass this message

along to computer user friends and relatives.





--------------



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



On Thu, 13 Feb 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:



> Gambia-l,

>

> I received the following message:

>

>

> If anyone receives an e-mail entitled "Penpal Greetings" delete it

> immediately WITHOUT reading it. This message appears to be a friendly

> letter asking if you are interested in a penpal, but by the time

> you finish reading the message, a dangerous "trojan horse" virus will

> already have infected the boot sector of your hard drive, destroying

> all the data present. It is a self-replicating virus, and once the

> message is read it will AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone whose

> e-mail is present in your mailbox! This virus will destroy your hard

> drive and holds the potential to destroy the hard drive of anyone whose

> e-mail is in your inbox and whose mail is in their inbox, and so on and

> so on. Obviously this virus has the potential to do a great deal

> of damage to computer networks worldwide. Please delete the message

> entitled "Penpal Greetings' as soon as you see it! Pass this message

> along to computer user friends and relatives.



This e-mail virus message has been circulating around the internet for

quite a while. Apparently it's a hoax intended to cause panic to whoever

recieves the message. I've read from some plausible sources that an

e-mail virus like this cannot exist.



Yvan



A while ago someone on this list posted the URL for a website that contains

information about Mandinka and Wolof. Unfortunately I lost that message

and would appreciate someone sending that URL to this list again. I'm

interested in examining these two languages. My Gambian friend (Alieu) has

taught me some Mandinka but he's too busy these days to keep up with it.



Thank you,



Yvan







>From



Abdou,



Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, a national American

Indian Community College in Albuquerque New Mexico, needs instructors for

teaching the following courses for Electronics Technology Students:



1 - Basic Electronics (DC)and Lab., 2hrs/day for 5 dauys/week.

2 - Basic Electronics ( AC) and Lab., 2hrs/day for 5days/week

3 - Statistical Control, 4 hrs/week.



The pay is good and at a much higher rate than other state community colleges.

The position is for March, April, and May. There is a possibility of

renewal for summer and Fall trimesters. The minimum qualification is a

BS degree in EE. Please contact Mr. Al Greene the Chair person of the

Occupational Department at:



505-897-5359 or

505 897-5360



Nader Vadiee should be able to answer some questions:



Abdou,



LANL will be here on February 25, 1997. They are looking for Juniors,

Seniors and Grad students for summer jobs. Also Post-Doc candidates and

permanent employees (MS and Ph.D. graduates).



There is a great opportunity for graduating Seniors and current

Grad students to continue their studies while working at the

lab full time by taking advantage of UNM-LA.



A person gets full employment with benefits, vacation, sick leave, etc.

while getting their advanced degree. It is not a permanent position, but

can lead to one.



Peter Schreiner is collecting resumes to send to Dave Modl (of LANL) ahead

of time. Students can drop them by his office (FEC) 157 anytime before

February 21, 1997, and he will forward them to Dave Modl. Students can

also bring their resume on the day of the visit.



LANL will be setting up in the EECE lobby, with interviews in EECE 118.



Peter Schreiner can be reached by E-mail at:



Dr. Devries



Hey Everyone,

My name is Saul Sylva. I am a native Gambian residing in Atlanta, Georgia,

USA. I am a Graduate of University of Maine, and working for Emory

University School of Medicine, one of the top Universities in the

Southeast of the United States. I am a Specialist in MultiMedia

Communications, Television and Video Production.

I hope to be in touch with many of you and surely get to know each

other more. Just be Positive, Open-Minded, and You shall surely contribute

to the betterment of The Gambia and it's people.

Peace to All!!!





Eid Mubarak to you and all Gambians on the net. Could you please register

Tamsir Mbai of Texas. He has been trying to subscribed to the list but he

was not successful in his bid. You can e-mail the gentle man through this

address.

May Allah bless you for your kindness.



Saul Sylva, you wrote:



> Hey Everyone,

> My name is Saul Sylva. I am a native Gambian residing in Atlanta, Georgia,

> USA. I am a Graduate of University of Maine, and working for Emory

> University School of Medicine, one of the top Universities in the

> Southeast of the United States. I am a Specialist in MultiMedia

> Communications, Television and Video Production.

> I hope to be in touch with many of you and surely get to know each

> other more. Just be Positive, Open-Minded, and You shall surely contribute

> to the betterment of The Gambia and it's people.

> Peace to All!!!



Welcome to Gambia-L!



I hope that we will benefit from your participation and contribution to

the discussion list.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Gambia-l,

Tamsir Mbai has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Tamsir,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.







Best regards

Momodou Camara





HELLO FELLOW GAMBIANS AND ALL OTHER SUBSCRIBERS. MY NAME IS TAMSIR A. MBAI

AND I GO TO SCHOOL AT EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY IN MARSHALL, TEXAS. BACK

HOME I USED TO LIVE AT WELLESLEY STREET (NEAR JAMES SENEGAL STREET) IN

BANJUL. I ATTENDED SAINT AUGUSTINE'S HIGH SCHOOL AND THEN PROCEEDED TO THE

GAMBIA HIGH SCHOOL WHERE I GRADUATED FROM IN 1987. I PLAYED FOOTBALL

(SOCCER) FOR HAWKS F.C.

I HOPE THIS IS ENOUGH INFORMATION TO IDENTIFY MYSELF TO SOME OF YOU

SUBSCRIBERS WHO ALREADY KNOW ME. EITHER WAY I WOULD STILL LOVE TO HEAR FROM

NON-ACQUAINTANCES.

MUCH LOVE TO ALL OF YOU.

I REMAIN,

TAMSIR A. MBAI (TAM).





Hi, just enjoy the good piece of work at



http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons



...Andrea.





Yvan Russell wrote:

>

> A while ago someone on this list posted the URL for a website that contains

> information about Mandinka and Wolof. Unfortunately I lost that message

> and would appreciate someone sending that URL to this list again. I'm

> interested in examining these two languages. My Gambian friend (Alieu) has

> taught me some Mandinka but he's too busy these days to keep up with it.

>

> Thank you,

>

> Yvan



Hi Tam , it was beyond belief to have found you on the net . Its

your one and only cousin Omar Fafa. Please please please keep in

touch . I'll say more in my next post , so stay tuned to Gambia-l



REGARDS ,

OMAR F. M'BAI

LONDON.



Hello everybody,



Momodou Njie is my name. I'm a Gambian, a resident of Kanifing South and

an employee of the Gambia College. I read Agriculture at the

undergraduate level in Sierra Leone and presently, happens to be reading

Agric. Econs for an MSc, here in Reading University, U.K.



I am proud of the association with current subscribers and hope to enjoy a

pieceful co-existence with all whilst on the net. Thanks and best of luck

to all of you.



Njie.





List Managers,

Could you please subscribe Amie Ceesay to the list? Her email

address is

ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu



Thanks.





Gambia-l:



Amie Ceesay is our newest member. Formal intro. expected.

Amadou Scattred Janneh



Hi,



back to the net after four weeks, it took a good time to scan one

million mails. This list is really active. I'm very sorry for the

incident which brought the topic of domestic violence to the agenda

initially. Thanks to the people who contributed to the topic by

highlighting some of the motivations. I would like to raise some of the

points made again although there is not much I can say about domestic

violence in The Gambia. But domestic violence has similar roots

worldwide, I think. We have pornography in Germany, unwanted arranged

marriages in The Gambia, burning women in Bangladesh and many more

examples around the globe ... all symptoms of the same disease under

different circumstances.

I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen, used and

owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to

abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together

with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.



Unemployment and the impossibility to gain a life for the family and to

meet social obligations is surely very frustrating for many men. A

frustration which is frequently passed on the the members of the family.

A frustration which grows and grows, particularly if the woman brings

the small means for mere survival into the household, in a society where

men are still considered to be superior and women inferior and

dependent.



I learnt that respect for elders, including women, is an important part

of Gambian society and that respect for motherhood is high too. So I'm

wondering why domestic violence is so widespread? Like Famara I would

like to know more about the islamic view of wife/girlfriend beating. And

what about history? Has there been a time when women had more power in

the SeneGambian area (before the troublemakers came as Bass put it)??

What about women's power in old West African societies? Have there been

matriarchial/matrilinear structures? how has the present male domination

developed?



I have no solution to offer at the moment, just questions ...



Thanx for comments.



Happy weekend to all of you!



Andrea



Momodou Njie,



Sincere greetings to you and welcome to Gambia-l. I am glad that

you have joined us. Can you get Nyakassi and Foday to join us as well.



Lamin Drammeh(Fourahbite)

Japan.



Gambia-l,



Will someone help solve this puzzle?



Lamin Drammeh.

>There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.

>>

>You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is

>night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one

>time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight

>with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be

>thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together

>at the rate of the slower man's pace.

>>

>> Man 1: 1 minute to cross

>> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross

>> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross

>> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross

>>

>For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed

>when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the

>flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the mission.

>





Andrea Klumpp wrote:

>=20

> Hi,

>=20

> back to the net after four weeks, it took a good time to scan one

> million mails. This list is really active. I'm very sorry for the

> incident which brought the topic of domestic violence to the agenda

> initially. Thanks to the people who contributed to the topic by

> highlighting some of the motivations. I would like to raise some of the

> points made again although there is not much I can say about domestic

> violence in The Gambia. But domestic violence has similar roots

> worldwide, I think. We have pornography in Germany, unwanted arranged

> marriages in The Gambia, burning women in Bangladesh and many more

> examples around the globe ... all symptoms of the same disease under

> different circumstances.

> I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen, used an=

d

> owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to

> abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together

> with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.

>=20

> Unemployment and the impossibility to gain a life for the family and to

> meet social obligations is surely very frustrating for many men. A

> frustration which is frequently passed on the the members of the family.

> A frustration which grows and grows, particularly if the woman brings

> the small means for mere survival into the household, in a society wher=

e

> men are still considered to be superior and women inferior and

> dependent.

>=20

> I learnt that respect for elders, including women, is an important part

> of Gambian society and that respect for motherhood is high too. So I'm

> wondering why domestic violence is so widespread? Like Famara I would

> like to know more about the islamic view of wife/girlfriend beating. An=

d

> what about history? Has there been a time when women had more power in

> the SeneGambian area (before the troublemakers came as Bass put it)??

> What about women's power in old West African societies? Have there been

> matriarchial/matrilinear structures? how has the present male dominatio=

n

> developed?

>=20

> I have no solution to offer at the moment, just questions ...

>=20

> Thanx for comments.

>=20

> Happy weekend to all of you!

>=20

> Andrea



ANDREA!!

THE QUESTIONS YOU RAISED ARE QUESTIONS THAT INTEREST ME VERY

MUCH;AND BECAUSE OF THAT, I WILL TRY TO COMMENT ON THEM BY THE END OF

THE WEEKEND.

I WILL PARTICULARLY TRY TO EXPLAIN THE ALMOST INEXPLICABLE

TENDENCY ON THE PART OF THE GAMBIAN MAN TO REVERE HIS WOMEN ON THE ONE

HAND,AND TO TRY TO CONTROL AND EVEN ABUSE THEM SOMETIMES,ON THE OTHER.



SO UNTIL THEN ........



REGARDS BASSS!!

Date: Fri, 14 Feb 97 17:05:37 EST

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



In one of his postings on domestic violence, I think it was

Abdou Gibba that commented on polygamy, as a practice in Africa,

and its resulting problems. Since his bringing that issue out

for discussion, I noticed that not one posting was made in regard

to the issue. I had intended to comment on the issue for quite a

while but was unable to get to it sooner.

In any event, I think the practice of polygamy is a crucial

factor in many of our problems; The practice, therefore, needs

immediate attention, if we as a people can become independent.

At the outset, I must say that my comments here are not

meant to put down anyone who, for what ever reasons, has found

himself in a polygamous relationship. I am sure there are some

members of the list that are in such relationships. My comments

here are to bring in to light a critical problem that needs to be

addressed.

I am coming from the responsibility and affordability angles

of polygamy. Part of what I see as the driving force of the

practice is the self centered nature of many of us, particularly

ones that cannot afford it. It seems to me that many of our men

are interested in only personal pleasure; the pleasure that the

availability of sex and the variety that such a practice provides

to men. However, many of us are not concerned about the

happiness of our wives, family, and children. More important, I

see that many of us men never think of the impact of such

relationships on our children. So that men in Africa would have

2, 3, 4, etc., wives with tons of innocent children left to

wonder around with limited food, scarce resources, and no

paternal emotional, psychological, and financial support required

to develop these children as full nurtured human beings. It was

Jesse Jackson that once said that it does not take a man to have

babies because any male individual can have babies; it takes a

man, jackson said, to stand up and support that child. Men with

very limited leverage of making the financial power to support a

large family would mary 3 or 4 wives and have children every

where, children left to make it on their own, through other

family members, or through their mothers. So day after day after

day women work 12, 13, 15 hours a day seven days a week and the

men primarily interested in only their pleasure. As a

result,

many of us

are

wondering

all

corners of

the world

trying to

support

our

brothers

and their

wives and

children

and other

relatives.

Here we

are

struggling

to build a

better

future for

ourselves

and our

children

but, many

of us

before

having our

own

families,

are forced

to raise

other

families.

Many men

today

having

multiple

children

from

multiple

wives,

children

who are

left to

wonder for

their

substinanc

e while

the

fathers

are sex

driven and

unable to

recognize

that

indeed,

one must

not bring

kids on

this earth

and

dessert

them like

subhuman

animals.

Our

parents

have

worked

hard for

us to be

where we

are and it

has not

been easy;

we have to

put this

trend to a

stop. We

have to

stand and

say we

must take

responsibi

lity for

our own

actions.

Some one

ought to

be able to

say this

is not

right for

my wives

and my

children.

Particular

ly if the

affordabil

ity is not

there,

someone

ought to

resist the

senseless

drive for

personal

pleasure

without

responsibi

lity.

It seems to be within us; for here in the United States our

African American brothers are doing the same thing in a different

form, having sex with every lady they can hit on, impregnating

them without taking responsibility for their actions.

I have a lot of friends that were, unfortunately or

fortunately, married back home before they went abroad; for

reasons beyond their control they left their wives in The Gambia.

Many of them as soon as they get in to this country they forget

that they are married back home and start running around with

other women. When talking about this behavior they make some

strong arguments, strong arguments presentable in a scientific

group meeting or some thing. Now I am not making an argument

against such practices or such arguments. What is fascinating,

however, is that the same people when confronted with such from

the other end (their wives doing the same) they go crazy. I

wonder, are these people putting themselves in the same position

that their wives are; are they making the same biological

arguments for their wives. Interesting, isn't it?

I did not intend for this comment to be this long. I

conclude with this observation. It would be nice if we all take

responsibility for our actions; it would be nice if we think of

the future of our children; it would be nice if each of us had to

only worry about our own children and not ten other families; If

men are willing to do this and get in to things they can afford,

our continent might perhaps not be so difficult. Imagine a

brother with a descent job but with four brothers each with three

wives and no job; the poor gentlemen is the hope of an entire

klan will never make it and will never be able to provide for the

people depending on him. It is like a story that a good friend

of mine, Alasana Demba, told me of a hard working Gambian here in

the United States who worked hard to support his old mother and

his brother. The brother, recognizing that he now has a person

to depend on decided to plan on marrying a second wife. When he

told his brother here in the U.S. the brother thought of the

humiliating and harsh conditions that he has to work under to

assist his brother; in short, he went crazy and told his brother

that he would move his mother to another location and stop

supporting the brother. Sure enough, the brother did not mary a

second wife. However, the point was that the brother would have

married a second wife and put that additional responsibility on

his brother as well.

Help me out brothers and sisters!!!

peace,

Mamadi



On Sat, 15 Feb 1997



> Gambia-l,

>

> Will someone help solve this puzzle?



(i) Man 1 and man 2 walk across the bridge

Time= 2 Mins

(ii)Man 1 walks back alone and gives the torch to Man 3 and 4

Cummulative time= 3 Mins.

(iii)Man 3 and Man 4 cross bridge and give the torch to Man 2

Cummulative time= 13 Mins

(iv) Man 2 walks back and meets Man 1 on the other side.

Cummulative time= 15 Mins

(v) Man 2 and Man 1 walk back together.

Total time= 17 Mins



-Abdou.



> Lamin Drammeh.

> >There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.

> >>

> >You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is

> >night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one

> >time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight

> >with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be

> >thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together

> >at the rate of the slower man's pace.

> >>

> >> Man 1: 1 minute to cross

> >> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross

> >> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross

> >> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross

> >>

> >For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed

> >when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the

> >flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the mission.

> >

>

>

>



Bismillah al-Rahman al-Raheem

was-salaat was-salaam `alaa Rasul-illah wa 'alaa alihi wa sahbihi wa sallam

Anglican Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'an



Forwarded from Momin-Net



---



By David Ward



Some of the faithful give up sweets for Lent; others eschew booze, swearing

and sin; some hairshirts even do without sex. But a Church of England bishop

has opted for professional self-denial and given up the bible.



The Right Rev Alan Smithson is not a total abstainer and will hang on to St.

John's gospel; but most of his time between now and the first Halleluja of

Easter Sunday will be devoted to a journey through the Koran.



The suffragan bishop is based on the banks of the Tyne at Jarrow, where the

venerable Bede spent most of his contemplative life. "I have spent the whole

of my life within that monastery, devoting all my pains to the study of the

scriptures," he wrote.



When the Vikings hit Lindisfarne, Bede reported that dragons were seen over

Northumbria; God knows what will happen with a Bible-less bishop.



Bishop Smithsons insists that lessons in "holiness and commitment" can be

learned from Islam. "If only all Christians would take seriously the beliefs

of other traditions and religions we would be all the better for it," he

said. But one of his Anglican colleagues remained unconvinced and called

the bishop's Lenten resolution crass and bizarre.



The Rev George Curry, a traditionalist vicar working in Newcastle upon Tyne,

was not impressed. "It is a crass suggestion. It means he is cutting himself

off from the prime source of personal communication between God and his

people.



To give up the Bible for Lent is the most bizarre suggestion anyone could

seriously make. Unfortunately we are living in a generation in which church

leaders are giving the impression that all religions lead to God."



At home in Pittington, Co Durham, Bishop Smithson said: "I see Lent as a

time to focus on essentials in your life and faith and pay less attention to

distractions. By giving up something, in my case reading the Bible, I will

make the extra time.



I asked myself what I could do to make myself more understanding, more

compassionate and more fully human. I may well mention in my services

some of the things I have discovered from reading the Koran."



He said he was passionately concerned to help the Church understand other

believers, not as rivals, but as fellow travellers.



"The Western world needs to learn from Islam. Very often ... Muslim

families are clearer or what they would like to be taught to their children.

They often take more care that the teaching of their children should be

based around their belief in God."



END QUOTE



Reference: The Guardian, Friday February 14 1997 (Page 5)



======



>The Times: Britain:

>Bishop gives up Bible for Lent to read the Koran

>BY PAUL WILKINSON



>A CHURCH of England bishop has given up the Bible for Lent. The Bishop of

>Jarrow, Dr Alan Smithson is reading the Koran instead.



>Apart from looking at St John's Gospel, traditionally read by Christians

>during the 40 days of Lent, Dr Smithson will not study his Bible until

>Easter. He normally spends two hours a day consulting it and preparing

>notes for sermons and lectures in addition to readings during services.



>He intends to read 20 pages of the Koran each day and finish it by Good

>Friday. "I have never read the Koran before and when I start on an

>expedition I have to start with an open mind," he said yesterday. "When it

>is over I hope I will have found great spiritual truths and insights."



>He hopes that by giving up the Bible and looking instead at Islam's most

>holy book it will make him "more understanding, more compassionate and

>more fully human". When he was younger his traditional Lenten sacrifice to

>mark Christ's fasting in the wilderness was giving up treats like sweets,

>Dr Smithson said. Later he tried to improve his personal relationships,

>such as by being more patient.



>At his home in Pittington, Co Durham, the bishop said: "I see Lent as a

>time to focus on essentials in your life and faith and pay less attention

>to distractions and diversions. During Lent, by giving up something, in my

>case reading the Bible, I will make the extra time.



>"I am passionately concerned that we help the Church to move into a wider

>scene where we are not just preoccupied with Christian issues but

>understand other faiths, not as rivals, but as fellow travellers. The West

>needs to learn from Islam.



>"There are qualities of holiness and commitment that the faithful Muslim

>shows that the Western world can learn from. If only all Christians would

>take seriously the beliefs of other traditions and religions, we would be

>all the better for it.



>"Like most people who go travelling, I will be glad to get home. When

>Easter comes I will feel it has been a good expedition through the Koran,

>but it will be good to get back to the Bible."



>His decision was criticised by the Rev George Curry, a traditionalist

>vicar working in the West End of Newcastle upon Tyne. He said: "We should

>certainly not be giving up the Bible for Lent. It is a crass suggestion to

>give it up, even if it is just in part.



>"To give up the Bible for Lent is the most bizarre suggestion anyone could

>seriously make. Unfortunately we are living in a generation in which

>church leaders are giving the impression that all religions lead to God.

>We can never read the Bible enough or know it too well."



End>-----------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 19:56:20 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: AHAD mailing list (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Subject: AHAD mailing list (fwd)





Assalamu Alaikum,



This is something which may be useful. It was forwarded to me yesterday.



Wassalam.



---Sanusi.





>------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------

>

>>From

>

>Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah

>

>As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu

>

>

> AHAD - FAQ

> ============

>

>Here is the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) for the AHAD

>(A Hadith A Day) mailing list. It is sent out once a month.

>It not only contains questions but also definitions of

>commonly used Islamic/Arabic terms. Both of these will be

>updated as and when required.

>

>If you have any questions that you can't find below, mail them to

>ahad-owner@pobox.com.

>

>This FAQ is mailed to every new subscriber of AHAD at the time

>of subscription and to the entire AHAD list and

>soc.religion.islam once every month. An HTML version of this

>FAQ shall appear on the up-comming AHAD web site.

>

>FAQ Maintainer: Azeem Iqbal Pirani <

>FAQ Last Updated on: 5th Rajab 1417 (17 Nov. 1996)

>

>

>- What is AHAD:

>

>AHAD is an automated electronic mailing list that sends out an

>authenticated Hadith (in english) everyday.

>

>

>- Ok, AHAD stands for A Hadith A Day. Is AHAD an arabic word

>as well?

>

>Yes, it means 'Only'. Al-Ahad (ie. the only) is also one of

>the names, and attributes, of Allah.

>

>

>- What are Ahadith (plural of Hadith):

>

>Ahadith are the words and deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad,

>sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam (peace and Allah's blessings be

>upon him).

>

>

>- Who can subscribe to AHAD:

>

>AHAD is open to both Muslims and Non-Muslims who wish to learn

>more about Islam.

>

>

>- Are the Ahadith authentic:

>

>The Ahadith used will Insha'Allah (Allah willing) all be

>authentic and will usually be taken from Saheeh Bukhari or

>Saheeh Muslim. These are two of the most authentic sources

>of Ahadith. Other sources may also be used. Either way the

>source will always be mentioned at the end of the Hadith.

>An authentic Hadith is one which can be correctly attributed

>to the prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam).

>

>

>- How can I subscribe, or unsubscribe from the list:

>

>Just send a message to the following address:

>majordomo@pobox.com

>In the body have the following:

>subscribe ahad [when subscribing]

>or

>unsubscribe ahad [when unsubscribing]

>If you're having problems in doing so yourself, as a last

>resort, you can ask the list owner <

>do so for you.

>

>

>- Who translates these Ahadith:

>

>These Ahadith are taken directly from the English translations

>of these collections (ie the collections of Bukhari and Muslim).

>If we do happen to take a Hadith which is not from one of these

>two then we will make sure the translation is done by people

>learned in the Arabic language.

>

>

>- Can I mail to AHAD:

>

>AHAD is a *one* way list. Subscribers can't mail to the list

>and hence it is not a discussion list.

>

>

>- Will it cost me anything:

>

>No. Subscription to the list is free. AHAD is a not-for-profit

>mailing list. We do not advertise anything on our list nor do

>we provide the addresses of our subscribers to advertisers. We

>believe that everyone should receive what he or she wishes to.

>The list is funded by a few brothers in Pakistan (may Allah

>reward them).

>

>

>- What is the size of each mail:

>

>There is only one mail from AHAD each day. The size of the

>daily message is at most 2 kilobytes but if the Hadith

>is long, this may vary. Also, there may be some

>Special AHAD Issues, or notices, occasionally.

>

>

>- When will the daily Hadith be mailed:

>

>We try to send out the daily Hadith by 2300 hrs Pakistan

>Standard Time (i.e.1900 hrs GMT).

>

>

>- What is the date stated before the Gregorian one:

>

>That is the date according to the Islamic calendar (see below).

>This is called the Hijriah calendar as it began with the

>migration of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam)

>from Makkah to Madinah. This journey is known as the Hijrah and

>took place in year 622 of the Gregorian calendar. This date may

>vary from place to place as it depends on the actual sighting of

>the moon.

>

>

>- I don't understand something, who can I ask:

>

>None of us here are scholars. What we can do for you is that

>if you would send us the question you have then we can forward

>it to the people of knowledge. We can not guarantee anything.

>Just send the query to the following address:

>ahad-owner@pobox.com

>

>

>- I want to send you a secure message. How do I do that:

>

>Use our PGP public key (given below) to send us your message.

>For more information on PGP, visit the PGP international

>home page at:

>Our public PGP key is:

>

>-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

>Version: 2.6.3i

>

>mQBtAzJk8Q4AAAEDAMsBQlTz4q7LF3XimLtaWFpSHpHnfihqL9+o/ytyxdMUDRqS

>IHyjdrMIU9y3W6ImYejD6Dq6KxrafaLR90+3QEOSJvPIUg6HYztRfve5Xg6L5J34

>fzcuys2OkCuN+uWHlQAFE7Qhb3duZXIgQUhBRCA8YWhhZC1vd25lckBwb2JveC5j

>b20+iQB1AwUQMmTxD46QK4365YeVAQGz2AL/c6AMziwwbmQ/RbzYI+MrDtoQFUd6

>JhGfYegEABFG+Ey09IVOnxiTJG0Ghlt/VoXj9Jbf6lpDlAAstPXNWUqU7DhJq/jx

>l8Z1oyibufg0P0IcSKXn+3fl06q5o01BRDT4

>=bk1T

>-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

>

>

>- How many people receive AHAD:

>

>The last time we checked, it was 870.

>

>

>- Are the AHAD Ahadith archived:

>

>Not just yet. We hope to do so once we get some web space for

>AHAD.

>

>

>- How can I help AHAD:

>

>You can help AHAD by:

> - putting information about AHAD on your home page

> (send a message to

> send it to you).

> - sending out information about AHAD on mailing lists

> local to your area.

> - Telling your friends about AHAD and how to subscribe

> to it.

>

>

>- Does AHAD have a web site:

>

>Not yet, but we are working on it and Insha'Allah it should

>be up in the near future.

>

>

>- So what are the months of the Islamic calendar:

>

>The Hijriah Calender:

>The current year is 1417. The Hijriah calender is

>about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calender. The

>months change according the the sighting of the moon. An

>Islamic month may be as short as 28 days or as long as 30

>days (depending on the sighting of the moon) and thus

>different areas may have different dates at a given time.

>

> The months are (in order)

> 1 Muharram

> 2 Safar

> 3 Rabi-ul-Awwal

> 4 Rabi-ath-Thani

> 5 Jumada-ul-Awwal

> 6 Jumada-ath-Thani

> 7 Rajab

> 8 Sha'ban

> 9 Ramadan

> 10 Shawwal

> 11 Dhul-Qa'da

> 12 Dhul-Hijja

>

>

>- What does this Arabic term mean:

>

>Many times you will find that the words used will be in Arabic.

>This may occur both in the text of the Hadith or in any of our

>messages. The Quran and Sunnah are both in Arabic. Thus to

>truly understand them we must read them in their original

>language. Unfortunately as that is not possible at the present

>time we will have to use the translation. The point is that

>the translation will never truly equal the original. The

>benefit of the supplications and other recitations will be

>derived when they are recited in Arabic. As the purpose of

>this list is to give people not only access to the authentic

>knowledge of Islam but also to what it means, thus we will

>provide the translation whenever necessary. Those terms and

>phrases which are used very frequently will be defined in this

>FAQ.

>

>

>Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah:

> 'In the name of Allah and all praise is for Allah and

> blessings and peace upon the Messenger of Allah'.

>

>As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu:

> 'Peace be upon you, and Allah's mercy, and his blessings.'

>

>Allah:

> This term has no English equivalent. It is usually

> translated as God.

>

>Rasulillah:

> Messenger of Allah. Used for the Prophet Muhammad

> (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam).

>

>Sahabah:

> Companions of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi

> wasallam).

>

>Subhana wa Ta'ala:

> 'Glorified and most high'. This is usually said after

> saying Allah's name.

>

>sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam:

> 'Peace and Allah's blessings be upon him'. This is a

> benediction used for the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu

> 'alaihi wasallam). This must be said.

>

>Radhiallaho anha/anho/anhum:

> 'Allah is pleased with her/him/them'. This is mentioned

> after mentioning the names of the Sahabah.

>

>Insha'Allah:

> 'If Allah wills'.

>

>Hadith:

> A saying, action, or approval of the Prophet Muhammad

> (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam). Plural is Ahadith.

>

>Sunnah:

> The way of life of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu

> 'alaihi wasallam), consisting of his sayings, actions, and

> silent approvals. The Sunnah is contained in the various

> narrations of Ahadith.

>

>Jannah:

> 'Paradise'

>

>Rabb:

> 'Lord'. Used to refer to Allah.

>

>Dua'a:

> 'Supplication'

>

>

>

>

>Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!

>To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)

>to

>ahad' (in the body) to

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: PUZZLE SOLUTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 03:55 AM 2/15/97 +900, you wrote:

>Gambia-l,

>

>Will someone help solve this puzzle?

>

>Lamin Drammeh.

> >There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.

> >>

> >You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is

> >night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one

> >time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight

> >with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be

> >thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together

> >at the rate of the slower man's pace.

> >>

> >> Man 1: 1 minute to cross

> >> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross

> >> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross

> >> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross

> >>

> >For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed

> >when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the

> >flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the

mission.

> >

>

IF THIS PUZZLE HAS ALREADY BEEN SOLVED, THEN PLEASE EXCUSE THE DUPLICATION.

LET'S CALL THE CURRENT MUTUAL POSITION OF THE FOUR MEN away, AND THE OTHER

SIDE OF THE BRIDGE home. HERE IS A PICTORIAL REPRESENTATION OF THE SITUATION:

_____________________________________________________________________

| AWAY |BRIDGE| HOME |

|_______________________________|______|______________________________|

|MAN_1, MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | |

|_______________________________|______|______________________________|



SOLUTION: REFER TO THE DIAGRAM BELOW ...............



_____________________________________________________________________

| AWAY |BRIDGE| HOME |TIME ELAPSED|

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

|MAN_1, MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | | |

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

| MAN_3, MAN_4 | | MAN_1, MAN_2 | 2 MINUTES |

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

| MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | MAN_1 | 2 MINUTES |

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

| MAN_2 | |MAN_1, MAN_3, MAN_4 | 10 MINUTES |

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

|MAN_1, MAN_2 | | MAN_3, MAN_4 | 1 MINUTE |

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

| | | MAN_1, MAN_2, |

| | | | MAN_3, MAN_4 | 2

MINUTES |

|____________________________|______|____________________|____________|

| CUMULATIVE TIME : | 17 MINUTES |

|________________________________________________________|____________|





MAN_1 AND MAN_2 WILL CROSS THE BRIDGE FIRST WITH THE LAMP. THIS WILL TAKE 2

MINUTES. MAN_2 WILL LEAVE MAN _1 AT home AND RETURN THE LAMP FOR ANOTHER 2

MINUTES. THEN MAN_3 AND MAN_4 WILL USE THE LAMP TO CROSS THE BRIDGE AND JOIN

MAN_1 AT home, LEAVING MAN_2 AT away. THIS WILL TAKE ANOTHER 10 MINUTES.

WHEN THEY ARRIVE home, MAN_1 WILL GO WITH THE LAMP TO PICK UP MAN_2 AT away.

THIS WILL TAKE 1 MINUTE. FINALLY, MAN_1 AND MAN_2 WILL AGAIN CROSS THE

BRIDGE WITH THE LAMP TO JOIN MAN_3 AND MAN_4 WHO ARE ALREADY AT home. THIS

WILL TAKE ANOTHER 2 MINUTES. THE TOTAL CUMULATIVE TIME WOULD THEREFORE BE (2

+ 2 + 10 + 1 + 2) = 17 MINUTES, WHICH IS HOW MUCH TIME THEY HAD TO CROSS THE

BRIDGE BEFORE EITHER THE C.I.A, OR THE KGB GET TO THEM.





QUESTION::: WHAT SHOULD THEY DO WITH THE LAMP? I THINK THEY SHOULD PRESENT

IT TO THE MOSSAD TO BE DISPLAYED IN A MUSEUM IN JERUSALEM. WHAT

DO YOU SAY???



TAMSIR.





Gambia-L,



Happy St. Valentine's to you all! I hope the day was all you expected and

then some!



Now back to the topic under discussion. Correct me if I am wrong, but I

believe it was Abdou Gibba who asked the question whether polygamy

and domestic violence are two sides of the same coin or something

along those lines. I believe that to say that polygamy and domestic

violence are not two sides is incorrect for a number of reasons. First of

all, you have domestic violence in the "western world " where polygamy

is supposedly illegal. Second of all, in cultures where polygamy is

practiced, you have violence against women in monogamous as well as

polygamous relations. However, I must add that polygamy may in some

instances exacerbate the problem of domestic violence.



On 2/14/97, Andrea wrote



>>> Andrea Klumpp <

Hi,



......... I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen,

used and

owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to

abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together

with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.





Andrea, I most certainly agree with the statement above.



When it comes to domestic violence even though men get most of the

blame, women also contribute to the problem. I am certainly no expert on

this subject, but I believe that our views on domestic violence are

shaped by the socialization process that we underwent as children.

During this process, society makes' women believe that they have to

subservient to men, they are supposed to get married and take care of

their children. Some women because they want to conform to norms of

society learn to lie to themselves. They go with the expectations of

society to win acceptances even if it means jeopardizing there own

happiness. They would marry for the wrong reasons and then stay in

abusive relationships just because society frowns at divorce. These

women would tell their husbands whatever they want to hear rather

than being honest with them. They believe that good women are ones

that never complain no matter what their husbands do or say to them.

Since these women believe that they need a man to be whole, they will

stay in awful marriages no matter what the consequences.



As women, if we start getting into relationships/marriages because we

care for or love our partners and not because we feel that connection to

men will ensure our survival or just because we want to fulfil society's

expectations, just may be, the problem of domestic violence will diminish

if not disappear. I believe that when a person truly cares for you that

people will not harm you in any way. So people, let us stop settling for

less that we deserve because we feel that we are under pressure from

peers and parents. Like they say, good things happen to those who wait!





Wishing you all a very enjoyable weekend!





Ndey Kumba







Cool it! cool it Mamadi. I hope you are not a little bit harse on the system?



Malanding Jaiteh



I am swedish journalist and want together with friends to learn mandinka -

does anybody know of studybooks or similar? I am going to New York in march

and perhaps one could find some bookshop with good coverage of books and

papers about Westafrica, its history, culture and languages?



Thanks for any help!



Mats



Mats Utbult



FUNNY ENGLISH NOTICES AROUND THE WORLD!



Here are some signs and notices written in English that were

discovered throughout the world. You have to give the writers

an 'E' for Effort. We hope you enjoy them.



In a Tokyo Hotel:

Is forbidden to steal hotel towels please. If you are not a

person to do such thing is please not to read notis.



In a Bucharest hotel lobby:

The lift is being fixed for the next day. During that time we

regret that you will be unbearable.



In a Leipzig elevator:

Do not enter the lift backwards, and only when lit up.



In a Belgrade hotel elevator:

To move the cabin, push button for wishing floor. If the cabin

should enter more persons, each one should press a number of

wishing floor. Driving is then going alphabetically by national

order.



In a Paris hotel elevator:

Please leave your values at the front desk.



In a hotel in Athens:

Visitors are expected to complain at the office between the

hours of 9 and 11 A.M. daily.



In a Yugoslavian hotel:

The flattening of underwear with pleasure is the job of the

chambermaid.



In a Japanese hotel:

You are invited to take advantage of the chambermaid.



In the lobby of a Moscow hotel across from a Russian Orthodox monastery:

You are welcome to visit the cemetery where famous Russian

and Soviet composers, artists, and writers are buried daily

except Thursday.



In an Austrian hotel catering to skiers:

Not to perambulate the corridors in the hours of repose in the

boots of ascension.



On the menu of a Swiss restaurant:

Our wines leave you nothing to hope for.



On the menu of a Polish hotel:

Salad a firm's own make; limpid red beet soup with cheesy

dumplings in the form of a finger; roasted duck let loose; beef

rashers beaten up in the country people's fashion.



Outside a Hong Kong tailor shop:

Ladies may have a fit upstairs.



In a Bangkok dry cleaner's:

Drop your trousers here for best results.



Outside a Paris dress shop:

Dresses for street walking.



In a Rhodes tailor shop:

Order your summers suit. Because is big rush we will execute

customers in strict rotation.



A sign posted in Germany's Black forest:

It is strictly forbidden on our black forest camping site that

people of different sex, for instance, men and women, live

together in one tent unless they are married with each other

for that purpose.



In a Zurich hotel:

Because of the impropriety of entertaining guests of the

opposite sex in the bedroom, it is suggested that the lobby be

used for this purpose.



In an advertisement by a Hong Kong dentist:

Teeth extracted by the latest Methodists.



In a Rome laundry:

Ladies, leave your clothes here and spend the afternoon having

a good time.



In a Czechoslovakian tourist agency:

Take one of our horse-driven city tours - we guarantee no

miscarriages.



Advertisement for donkey rides in Thailand:

Would you like to ride on your own ass?



In a Swiss mountain inn:

Special today -- no ice cream.



In a Bangkok temple:

It is forbidden to enter a woman even a foreigner if dressed as

a man.



In a Tokyo bar:

Special cocktails for the ladies with nuts.



In a Copenhagen airline ticket office:

We take your bags and send them in all directions.



On the door of a Moscow hotel room:

If this is your first visit to the USSR, you are welcome to it.



In a Norwegian cocktail lounge:

Ladies are requested not to have children in the bar.



In a Budapest zoo:

Please do not feed the animals. If you have any suitable food,

give it to the guard on duty.



In the office of a Roman doctor:

Specialist in women and other diseases.



In an Acapulco hotel:

The manager has personally passed all the water served here.



In a Tokyo shop:

Our nylons cost more than common, but you'll find they are

best in the long run.



From a Japanese information booklet about using a hotel air conditioner:

Cooles and Heates: If you want just condition of warm in your

room, please control yourself.



From a brochure of a car rental firm in Tokyo:

When passenger of foot heave in sight, tootle the horn.

Trumpet him melodiously at first, but if he still obstacles your

passage then tootle him with vigor.



Two signs from a Majorcan shop entrance:

- English well talking.

- Here speeching American.

*****





Hi Folks,

My name is Musa Sohna,I am a Gambian student,currently

studying Electronic Engineering at the Los Angeles City College.I am

very proud of the brothers and sisters of this GREAT ASSOCIATION and

its learned members,who contribute all over the globe to keep us

inform.Thank you very much......PEACE...PEACE...PEACE...

MUSA SOHNA.



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 55

************************* Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 11:16:57 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HUM: Foreign Translations !!!Message-ID: < 9702121916.AA02832@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textMr. Mbai and Ms. Njie,Thanks a lot for the humor...as we dey talk for Nigeria, I go retaliateo!! Na so I come begin surf de net and I come see the following for deHumornet achieves...I hope y'all go like it well well!Cheers (From Down-Under),Madiba.> Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing> corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big> multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural> differences. For example...> Scandinavian vacuum manufacturer Electrolux used the following in an> American ad campaign: "Nothing sucks like an Electrolux."> The name Coca-Cola in China was first rendered as Ke-kou-ke-la.> Unfortunately, the Coke company did not discover until after thousands> of signs had been printed that the phrase means "bite the wax tadpole"> or "female horse stuffed with wax" depending on the dialect. Coke> then researched 40,000 Chinese characters and found a close phonetic> equivalent, "ko-kou-ko-le," which can be loosely translated as> "happiness in the mouth."> In Taiwan, the translation of the Pepsi slogan "Come alive with the> Pepsi Generation" came out as "Pepsi will bring your ancestors back> from the dead."> Also in Chinese, the Kentucky Fried Chicken slogan "finger-lickin'> good" came out as "eat your fingers off."> The American slogan for Salem cigarettes, "Salem - Feeling Free," got> translated in the Japanese market into "When smoking Salem, you feel> so refreshed that your mind seems to be free and empty."> When General Motors introduced the Chevy Nova in South America, it was> apparently unaware that "no va" means "it won't go." After the company> figured out why it wasn't selling any cars, it renamed the car in its> Spanish markets to the Caribe.> Ford had a similar problem in Brazil when the Pinto flopped. The> company found out that Pinto was Brazilian slang for "tiny male> genitals". Ford pried all the nameplates off and substituted Corcel,> which means horse.> When Parker Pen marketed a ballpoint pen in Mexico, its ads were> supposed to say "It won't leak in your pocket and embarrass you."> However, the company's mistakenly thought the spanish word "embarazar"> meant embarrass. Instead the ads said that "It wont leak in your> pocket and make you pregnant."> An American T-shirt maker in Miami printed shirts for the spanish> market which promoted the Pope's visit. Instead of the desired "I Saw> the Pope" in Spanish, the shirts proclaimed "I Saw the Potato."> Chicken-man Frank Perdue's slogan, "It takes a tough man to make a> tender chicken," got terribly mangled in another Spanish translation.> A photo of Perdue with one of his birds appeared on billboards all> over Mexico with a caption that explained "It takes a hard man to make> a chicken aroused."> Hunt-Wesson introduced its Big John products in French Canada as Gros> Jos before finding out that the phrase, in slang, means "big breasts."> In this case, however, the name problem did not have a noticeable> effect on sales.> Colgate introduced a toothpaste in France called Cue, the name of a> notorious porno mag.> In Italy, a campaign for Schweppes Tonic Water translated the name> into Schweppes Toilet Water.> Japan's second-largest tourist agency was mystified when it entered> English-speaking markets and began receiving requests for unusual sex> tours. Upon finding out why, the owners of Kinki Nippon Tourist> Company changed its name.> Submitted by: Bruce Guthrie @ nmaa.org------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 15:00:28 -0500 (EST)From: Jkrubally@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASHAMEDMessage-ID: < 970212145954_1281110717@emout20.mail.aol.com Mr Saho the point you've made on the health care is surely the concern ofmost Gambians, and indeed a good thing. Only four people responding to yourmail should not be considered as the only ones for our motherland. It isgood to know, and voice it out but not everyone can respond. It is sad towant to read your mail and find out that the limited time you have can'tserve you because of much to read. So if some of us can read and notrespond it's because four is enough for a good respond. Just wanting towrite should not make us all to do so. Once again thanks for the concernyou have for our beloved motherland. There is no place like home.PEACEJacob K------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 15:49:07 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: ASHAMED IIMessage-ID: < 199702122049.PAA09337@maple.ffr.mtu.edu Thanks Omar,I am glad you treated my questions though provocating very well. As someone mentioned earlier on, we need experts like you for guidance when the subject is a difficult one. The areas you listed are certainly important but perhaps a little too broad to start with(my opinion) given Gambia's organizational records. Reading through some of the questions that come to mind are:- Would individuals be effective collecting donations? Do we have an umbrella organization to which question and resources can be directed? I will suggest that you invited interested list members to put heads together to outline a plan on how some of the specific issues can be dealth with. Without such clear plans very little can be done to motivate others.I would say that an organization is needed to help gather some of the resources you mentioned with for donating to the Gambia health system. This organization should be non-governmental and preferably a charitable one. Whether based in the Gambia or outside it can have officers and offices in Europe and North America. We must not forget that most people do not know where the Gambia is or the state of its people. Developing a homepage dedicated to public health is one way to over come that.If such an organization exists eg. the project you mentioned then it can be strengthened.Thanks for now.Malanding JaitehMalanding------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 19:36:37 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Future in our hands-be positiveMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970212183637Z-884@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC191C.13C15FB0"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BC191C.13C15FB0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOne of you wrote:"Our pessimist and still passive nature indicates the long way we haveto go to realise our potentials. More frustrating is the fact that themajority of our intelectuals who are supposed to know better fall evenmore into this "trap" by, as I put it earlier on, dancing to the tone ofWest even though we hear the contradictions their musical instrumentsplay.=20from all those syndroms we are suffering from, dependency, pessimism,passivity, lack of selfconfidence....etc. Here is a typical GambianInferiority-complex-syndrom, when one is unreliable to someone theunreliable person is characterized as "YOW DOR TOUBAB" (you are not awhiteman). Literary meaning, the white man is more reliable than theblack man"Please, I don=B4t think it=B4s necessary, but all of you know, it=B4s =nottrue. Please show up confidence. The future is in your hands. Thepotential is there in Africa and in yourself the humans living orcomming from there. And we are some, who will do our best to help ifneeded. But I=B4m not sure if it is so. As Per wrote about fisheries theother day, the traditional fishermen in the country know so muchallready. And I think it=B4s the same with you. Allow me to deal yourfrustration with you. Positively meant. Not to make my comment too longhere, I enclose a longer comment on this, specially inspired of a danishl-hour-film : "Africa - the continent which overslept", which I saw lastweek. I do hope it=B4s possible for you, who have the time, are =interestedto open it. (I write in word.perfect) Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 17:11:33 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: "N'Della N'Jie" < ndella@iastate.edu >, Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970212170532.136A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIA friend of mine sent me this. Thought I'd share it with y'all.********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 14:22:32 -0500 (EST)From: Victoria Lynn Miller < gs03vlm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: fanjie@gsu.edu Subject: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 13:48:58 -0500 (EST)From: "Tiffany Q. Ayiku" < tqayiku@Morgan.EDU To: Riding Bean < raksha@tiac.net >, Victoria Miller < gs03vlm@panther.Gsu.EDU >,Mom Ayiku < kayiku@bna.com Subject: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 11:05:44 -0500 (EST)From: Tony Rivenbark < rrivenba@gmu.edu To: Forward List -- Adam Rasmussen < adam@naeh.org >,Clay Hamric < clay.hamric@mci.com >, Chris Doggett < cldoggett@aol.com >,Greg Gutierrez < greg237@aol.com >, Mike Love < hlove10587@aol.com >,Matt Neimeyer < hw728@cleveland.freenet.edu >,Michael Carr < mcarr@erols.com >, mmcgrat1@gmu.edu, Ausbrooks Mark < ozzie@erols.com >, Richard Rivenbark < randin@adicon.net >,Carlos Hester < reddog189@aol.com >, rrivenba@gmu.edu, Tiffany Ayiku < tqayiku@jewel.morgan.edu >,Yaro Mayewsky < ymayewsk@vt.edu Subject: HUM: Foreign TranslationsCracking an international market is a goal of most growingcorporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the bigmulti-nationals run into trouble because of language and culturaldifferences. For example...Scandinavian vacuum manufacturer Electrolux used the following in anAmerican ad campaign: "Nothing sucks like an Electrolux."The name Coca-Cola in China was first rendered as Ke-kou-ke-la.Unfortunately, the Coke company did not discover until after thousandsof signs had been printed that the phrase means "bite the wax tadpole"or "female horse stuffed with wax" depending on the dialect. Cokethen researched 40,000 Chinese characters and found a close phoneticequivalent, "ko-kou-ko-le," which can be loosely translated as"happiness in the mouth."In Taiwan, the translation of the Pepsi slogan "Come alive with thePepsi Generation" came out as "Pepsi will bring your ancestors backfrom the dead."Also in Chinese, the Kentucky Fried Chicken slogan "finger-lickin'good" came out as "eat your fingers off."The American slogan for Salem cigarettes, "Salem - Feeling Free," gottranslated in the Japanese market into "When smoking Salem, you feelso refreshed that your mind seems to be free and empty."When General Motors introduced the Chevy Nova in South America, it wasapparently unaware that "no va" means "it won't go." After the companyfigured out why it wasn't selling any cars, it renamed the car in itsSpanish markets to the Caribe.Ford had a similar problem in Brazil when the Pinto flopped. Thecompany found out that Pinto was Brazilian slang for "tiny malegenitals". Ford pried all the nameplates off and substituted Corcel,which means horse.When Parker Pen marketed a ballpoint pen in Mexico, its ads weresupposed to say "It won't leak in your pocket and embarrass you."However, the company's mistakenly thought the spanish word "embarazar"meant embarrass. Instead the ads said that "It wont leak in yourpocket and make you pregnant."An American T-shirt maker in Miami printed shirts for the spanishmarket which promoted the Pope's visit. Instead of the desired "I Sawthe Pope" in Spanish, the shirts proclaimed "I Saw the Potato."Chicken-man Frank Perdue's slogan, "It takes a tough man to make atender chicken," got terribly mangled in another Spanish translation.A photo of Perdue with one of his birds appeared on billboards allover Mexico with a caption that explained "It takes a hard man to makea chicken aroused."Hunt-Wesson introduced its Big John products in French Canada as GrosJos before finding out that the phrase, in slang, means "big breasts."In this case, however, the name problem did not have a noticeableeffect on sales.Colgate introduced a toothpaste in France called Cue, the name of anotorious porno mag.In Italy, a campaign for Schweppes Tonic Water translated the nameinto Schweppes Toilet Water.Japan's second-largest tourist agency was mystified when it enteredEnglish-speaking markets and began receiving requests for unusual sextours. Upon finding out why, the owners of Kinki Nippon TouristCompany changed its name.\\|// \\|// \\|//(O O) (O O) (O O)*********oOOo*( )*oOOo*********oOOo*(_)*oOOo*********oOOo*(_)*oOOo*********Tony Rivenbark is not the author of any of these pieces, unlessspecifically stated. All Jokes sent out are for humor purposes only,and are not meant to be taken personally.Tony Rivenbark (703) 241-5442 Fax (703) 536-1968 (no cover page needed)E-Mail Personal: rrivenba@gmu.edu; Business: primetech@jrnl.com ***HOME PAGE(S) COMING SOON!!!******************************************************************************OOOO OOOO OOOO OOOO OOOO OOOOQuote of Week:"Some of my friends are for it, some of my friends are against it, andI'm with my friends!" Al Eisenberg, member Arlington County Board.* Fatou N'Jie *------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 09:25:21 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970213082436.AAA12812@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Musa Sohna has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Musa,please send an introduction of yourself to the list.Best regardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 09:22:12 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASHAMED IIMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970213102128.1f5fe3b0@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 15:49 12.02.97 -0500, Malanding wrote: Thank you too MALANDING! All this said, may I ask, have discussions onGambia-l triggered any practical actions directed to Gambia? I have no ideabeing one of the new members. I don't even have a clue when Gambia-l wasestablished. Don't get me wrong, am not questioning the dedication ofGambia-l because just setting up this forum is a major break through. What Iam suggesting is a mere assessment or evaluation of our practicalachievements since the establishment of Gambia-L. In saying practical, Iprecisely mean doing some things as OMAR SAHO suggested or trying to answerMALANDING's questions. If we in a way make follow-ups in most of thesuggestions made, maybe something "practical" could be achieved.Organization wise, since we don't have an umbrella Organization which couldexecute such actions for us, we could rely on some form of cooperation withthe various Gambian organizations worldwide (to name a few I know of, inNorway: Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger; and London, etc.). I am sure some membersof Gambia-l are also members of different Gambian organizations. ForInstance from Bergen, FAMARA, ALHAJI JOBERTEH and myself (Gambia-l members)are very active members of our Organization. Famara being the currentFinancial Secretary and me, the Social Secretary. I know we can influencesome action (say suggested by Gambia-l) we may bring forward to our generalbody. In fact we have been giving practical help to Gambia the past years.Just to site one example, is awarding two scholarships to ex-students (boyand girl) of Gambia High School. The scholarships covered school fees andbook bills for the two needy for the whole 5-year period of their HighSchool education. So I believe that If we for instance take up a concretesuggestion brought up by Gambia-l, say raising up a fund for a specificcourse to our Organization there will be a positive response. I would alsolike to believe that those of you who are members of other organizationscould do the same with your individual organizations. The funds collectedwould then be transferred to any account, Organization, institution,Gambia-l agreed upon. Maybe we could even transform Gambia-l to thatumbrella Organization we are lacking given the advantages of the networkingwe are in the ability of providing. COULD ANYONE GIVE A COMMENT/CRITIQUE ONTHIS??KEEP UP THE GOOD FAITHSI JAMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!......IN PEACE!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 09:43:01 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HUM: Foreign Translations (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970213104223.241fd884@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 17:11 12.02.97 -0500, FATOU NJIE wrote:>A friend of mine sent me this. Thought I'd share it with y'all.>Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing>corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big>multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural>differences. For example...Thanks for the laughs. Well here comes one:A PARACETAMOL ad in an Arabic speaking country translated from the originalenglish version to Arabic. The ad is in the form of cartoon sketches. Itgoes like this: (In English , reading obviously from the left) YOU HAVE AHEADACHE?,TAKE A PARACETAMOL, THE HEADACHE IS GONE..... The positions of the cartoonsketches were not changed to suit the Arabic reader thus the ad goes likethis for the Arabic reader (reading from the right).... THE HEADACHE ISGONE, TAKE A PARACETAMOL, YOU HAVE A HEADACHE?I hope much could be made outta this? *****LOL*****::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 10:59:53 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970213105731.3884B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou Njie has been added to the list. We welcome him and will belooking forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 17:10:36 ESTFrom: "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: research by N-sheehanMessage-ID: < 199702132219.RAA00279@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDear List members,I received mail from a former researchcolleague of mine called Nancy Sheehan who is currently working onher doctoral dissertation at the Univ. of Wisconsin in Madison.Nancy and I worked on a joint research project for the Law ReformCommission of The Gambia and the Land Tenure Center of the Univ. OfWisconsin on "Customary Land Tenure and Dispute Resolution in TheGambia".The point of her mail was because she was contacted by CRS The Gambiato write a paper for an argument against the decision of theUSAID/Bureau for humanitarian response to cancel Title II developmentassistance to the CRS -The Gambia Country program as of end January1997.The USAID/BHR decision was based on on their assessment that "the current operating environment is not conducive to development"citing three reasons: the 1994 coup, the "un-free/un-fair elections",and reports of human rights violations. The Gambia program receivesapproximately 3000 metric tons ofTitle II food which it then monotizes to fund two developmentprojects: a nutrition program designed to improve the health of womenand children and an agricultural diversification project aimed atassisting village organisations interested in growing and processingsesame.To build her argument for continuing food assistance to the Gambia,Nancy is reviewing academic research and canvassing variousdevelopment agencies, academic scholars, and other professionals withexperience on the Gambia. She hopes to argue together with CRS TheGambia and CRS HQ, that the agricultural and health needs of themajority of Gambian citizens merits, and is the justificationfor,continuing development assistance. She hopes to show that theoperating environment is adequate for the operation of the CRSprogram by pointing out (1) that customary/local institutionscontinue to provide an effective medium throgh which such assistancecan reach the intended beneficiaries- the rural poor; (2) thatCRS-TG's partners, two Gambian NGOs (The Gambia Food and Nutritionand various Sesame Growers Associations) are still viable and able tocarry out project activities.Nancy will therefore be grateful for any information/ sources ofinformation from members of this list to facilitate her arguments.It is my view that any assistance to her will be a worthwhilecontribution to The Gambia's development efforts and a directcontribution to alleviating at least in part the hardship that some of ourrural community are now facing.Thanks for the time taken to read this rather lengthy piece.By the way before I forget, Nancy can be contacted directly when yousend your response at the followingaddress:alaji------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 17:08:17 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 'Trojan Horse' Alert!Message-ID: < 9702132208.AA52520@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-l,I received the following message:If anyone receives an e-mail entitled "Penpal Greetings" delete itimmediately WITHOUT reading it. This message appears to be a friendlyletter asking if you are interested in a penpal, but by the timeyou finish reading the message, a dangerous "trojan horse" virus willalready have infected the boot sector of your hard drive, destroyingall the data present. It is a self-replicating virus, and once themessage is read it will AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone whosee-mail is present in your mailbox! This virus will destroy your harddrive and holds the potential to destroy the hard drive of anyone whosee-mail is in your inbox and whose mail is in their inbox, and so on andso on. Obviously this virus has the potential to do a great dealof damage to computer networks worldwide. Please delete the messageentitled "Penpal Greetings' as soon as you see it! Pass this messagealong to computer user friends and relatives.--------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow=============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 18:18:14 -0600 (CST)From: Yvan Russell < vbu053@freenet.mb.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 'Trojan Horse' Alert!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970213180607.10851B-100000@winnie.freenet.mb.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 13 Feb 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:> Gambia-l,> I received the following message:> If anyone receives an e-mail entitled "Penpal Greetings" delete it> immediately WITHOUT reading it. This message appears to be a friendly> letter asking if you are interested in a penpal, but by the time> you finish reading the message, a dangerous "trojan horse" virus will> already have infected the boot sector of your hard drive, destroying> all the data present. It is a self-replicating virus, and once the> message is read it will AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone whose> e-mail is present in your mailbox! This virus will destroy your hard> drive and holds the potential to destroy the hard drive of anyone whose> e-mail is in your inbox and whose mail is in their inbox, and so on and> so on. Obviously this virus has the potential to do a great deal> of damage to computer networks worldwide. Please delete the message> entitled "Penpal Greetings' as soon as you see it! Pass this message> along to computer user friends and relatives.This e-mail virus message has been circulating around the internet forquite a while. Apparently it's a hoax intended to cause panic to whoeverrecieves the message. I've read from some plausible sources that ane-mail virus like this cannot exist.Yvan------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 18:42:13 -0600 (CST)From: Yvan Russell < vbu053@freenet.mb.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mandinka and Wolof information on the WWWMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970213181839.10851C-100000@winnie.freenet.mb.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIA while ago someone on this list posted the URL for a website that containsinformation about Mandinka and Wolof. Unfortunately I lost that messageand would appreciate someone sending that URL to this list again. I'minterested in examining these two languages. My Gambian friend (Alieu) hastaught me some Mandinka but he's too busy these days to keep up with it.Thank you,Yvan------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 97 17:51:32 PSTFrom: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CAREER OPPORTUNITYMessage-ID: < 9702140151.utk15433@RR5.intel.com From: HERMES::" devries@warlock.eece.unm.edu " "Ronald DeVries" 13-FEB-1997 09:48:46.05To: abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com CC:Subj: Part-time Job Opening>From devries@warlock.eece.unm.edu Thu Feb 13 08:47:20 1997Abdou,Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, a national AmericanIndian Community College in Albuquerque New Mexico, needs instructors forteaching the following courses for Electronics Technology Students:1 - Basic Electronics (DC)and Lab., 2hrs/day for 5 dauys/week.2 - Basic Electronics ( AC) and Lab., 2hrs/day for 5days/week3 - Statistical Control, 4 hrs/week.The pay is good and at a much higher rate than other state community colleges.The position is for March, April, and May. There is a possibility ofrenewal for summer and Fall trimesters. The minimum qualification is aBS degree in EE. Please contact Mr. Al Greene the Chair person of theOccupational Department at:505-897-5359 or505 897-5360Nader Vadiee should be able to answer some questions: manimar@MM.eece.unm.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 97 17:44:49 PSTFrom: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CAREER OPPORTUNITYMessage-ID: < 9702140144.utk14680@RR5.intel.com From: HERMES::" devries@warlock.eece.unm.edu " "Ronald DeVries" 13-FEB-1997 17:59:39.25To: abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com CC:Subj: LANL VISITAbdou,LANL will be here on February 25, 1997. They are looking for Juniors,Seniors and Grad students for summer jobs. Also Post-Doc candidates andpermanent employees (MS and Ph.D. graduates).There is a great opportunity for graduating Seniors and currentGrad students to continue their studies while working at thelab full time by taking advantage of UNM-LA.A person gets full employment with benefits, vacation, sick leave, etc.while getting their advanced degree. It is not a permanent position, butcan lead to one.Peter Schreiner is collecting resumes to send to Dave Modl (of LANL) aheadof time. Students can drop them by his office (FEC) 157 anytime beforeFebruary 21, 1997, and he will forward them to Dave Modl. Students canalso bring their resume on the day of the visit.LANL will be setting up in the EECE lobby, with interviews in EECE 118.Peter Schreiner can be reached by E-mail at: peterjs@unm.edu Dr. Devries------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 22:01:43 -0500 (EST)From: "Solomon P. Sylva" < ssylva@emory.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Self Introduction To Gambia-1 MembersMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970213211656.8244A-100000@curly.cc.emory.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHey Everyone,My name is Saul Sylva. I am a native Gambian residing in Atlanta, Georgia,USA. I am a Graduate of University of Maine, and working for EmoryUniversity School of Medicine, one of the top Universities in theSoutheast of the United States. I am a Specialist in MultiMediaCommunications, Television and Video Production.I hope to be in touch with many of you and surely get to know eachother more. Just be Positive, Open-Minded, and You shall surely contributeto the betterment of The Gambia and it's people.Peace to All!!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Feb 1997 19:42:00 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MoeMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970213193335.23725B-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIEid Mubarak to you and all Gambians on the net. Could you please registerTamsir Mbai of Texas. He has been trying to subscribed to the list but hewas not successful in his bid. You can e-mail the gentle man through thisaddress. mba4224@etbu.edu May Allah bless you for your kindness.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 00:13:58 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Self Introduction To Gambia-1 MembersMessage-ID: < 9702140513.AA35326@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSaul Sylva, you wrote:> Hey Everyone,> My name is Saul Sylva. I am a native Gambian residing in Atlanta, Georgia,> USA. I am a Graduate of University of Maine, and working for Emory> University School of Medicine, one of the top Universities in the> Southeast of the United States. I am a Specialist in MultiMedia> Communications, Television and Video Production.> I hope to be in touch with many of you and surely get to know each> other more. Just be Positive, Open-Minded, and You shall surely contribute> to the betterment of The Gambia and it's people.> Peace to All!!!Welcome to Gambia-L!I hope that we will benefit from your participation and contribution tothe discussion list.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 07:41:19 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970214084235.AAA13928@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Tamsir Mbai has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Tamsir,please send an introduction of yourself to the list.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 03:34:47 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: NEW MEMBER INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970214031455.2c9f0adc@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HELLO FELLOW GAMBIANS AND ALL OTHER SUBSCRIBERS. MY NAME IS TAMSIR A. MBAIAND I GO TO SCHOOL AT EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY IN MARSHALL, TEXAS. BACKHOME I USED TO LIVE AT WELLESLEY STREET (NEAR JAMES SENEGAL STREET) INBANJUL. I ATTENDED SAINT AUGUSTINE'S HIGH SCHOOL AND THEN PROCEEDED TO THEGAMBIA HIGH SCHOOL WHERE I GRADUATED FROM IN 1987. I PLAYED FOOTBALL(SOCCER) FOR HAWKS F.C.I HOPE THIS IS ENOUGH INFORMATION TO IDENTIFY MYSELF TO SOME OF YOUSUBSCRIBERS WHO ALREADY KNOW ME. EITHER WAY I WOULD STILL LOVE TO HEAR FROMNON-ACQUAINTANCES.MUCH LOVE TO ALL OF YOU.I REMAIN,TAMSIR A. MBAI (TAM).------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 12:03:24 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mandinka and Wolof information on the WWWMessage-ID: < 3304467C.4F90@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi, just enjoy the good piece of work at...Andrea.Yvan Russell wrote:> A while ago someone on this list posted the URL for a website that contains> information about Mandinka and Wolof. Unfortunately I lost that message> and would appreciate someone sending that URL to this list again. I'm> interested in examining these two languages. My Gambian friend (Alieu) has> taught me some Mandinka but he's too busy these days to keep up with it.> Thank you,> Yvan------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 10:48:39 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: NEW MEMBER INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 199702141050.KAA10842@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi Tam , it was beyond belief to have found you on the net . Itsyour one and only cousin Omar Fafa. Please please please keep intouch . I'll say more in my next post , so stay tuned to Gambia-lREGARDS ,OMAR F. M'BAILONDON.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 13:27:27 +0000 (GMT)From: Momodou Njie < M.Njie@reading.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970214130245.7347A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Hello everybody,Momodou Njie is my name. I'm a Gambian, a resident of Kanifing South andan employee of the Gambia College. I read Agriculture at theundergraduate level in Sierra Leone and presently, happens to be readingAgric. Econs for an MSc, here in Reading University, U.K.I am proud of the association with current subscribers and hope to enjoy apieceful co-existence with all whilst on the net. Thanks and best of luckto all of you.Njie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 09:07:42 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Amie Cessay < ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList Managers,Could you please subscribe Amie Ceesay to the list? Her emailaddress isThanks.*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 09:41:06 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01IFEGW5YSHQ000ZLM@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Amie Ceesay is our newest member. Formal intro. expected.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 18:47:55 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Domestic Violence - againMessage-ID: < 3304A54B.1517@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi,back to the net after four weeks, it took a good time to scan onemillion mails. This list is really active. I'm very sorry for theincident which brought the topic of domestic violence to the agendainitially. Thanks to the people who contributed to the topic byhighlighting some of the motivations. I would like to raise some of thepoints made again although there is not much I can say about domesticviolence in The Gambia. But domestic violence has similar rootsworldwide, I think. We have pornography in Germany, unwanted arrangedmarriages in The Gambia, burning women in Bangladesh and many moreexamples around the globe ... all symptoms of the same disease underdifferent circumstances.I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen, used andowned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads toabuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women togetherwith passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.Unemployment and the impossibility to gain a life for the family and tomeet social obligations is surely very frustrating for many men. Afrustration which is frequently passed on the the members of the family.A frustration which grows and grows, particularly if the woman bringsthe small means for mere survival into the household, in a society wheremen are still considered to be superior and women inferior anddependent.I learnt that respect for elders, including women, is an important partof Gambian society and that respect for motherhood is high too. So I'mwondering why domestic violence is so widespread? Like Famara I wouldlike to know more about the islamic view of wife/girlfriend beating. Andwhat about history? Has there been a time when women had more power inthe SeneGambian area (before the troublemakers came as Bass put it)??What about women's power in old West African societies? Have there beenmatriarchial/matrilinear structures? how has the present male dominationdeveloped?I have no solution to offer at the moment, just questions ...Thanx for comments.Happy weekend to all of you!Andrea------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Feb 1997 02:59:21 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Self introduction to GAMBIA-L.Message-ID: < 199702141757.CAA22043@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMomodou Njie,Sincere greetings to you and welcome to Gambia-l. I am glad thatyou have joined us. Can you get Nyakassi and Foday to join us as well.Lamin Drammeh(Fourahbite)Japan.------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:55:08 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Your message of `Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:40:02 JST +900'Message-ID: < 199702141852.DAA22318@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Will someone help solve this puzzle?Lamin Drammeh.>There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.>>>You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is>night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one>time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight>with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be>thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together>at the rate of the slower man's pace.>>>> Man 1: 1 minute to cross>> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross>> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross>> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross>>>For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed>when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the>flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the mission.------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 Feb 1996 23:32:16 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - againMessage-ID: < 312246CF.943@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAndrea Klumpp wrote:>=20> Hi,>=20> back to the net after four weeks, it took a good time to scan one> million mails. This list is really active. I'm very sorry for the> incident which brought the topic of domestic violence to the agenda> initially. Thanks to the people who contributed to the topic by> highlighting some of the motivations. I would like to raise some of the> points made again although there is not much I can say about domestic> violence in The Gambia. But domestic violence has similar roots> worldwide, I think. We have pornography in Germany, unwanted arranged> marriages in The Gambia, burning women in Bangladesh and many more> examples around the globe ... all symptoms of the same disease under> different circumstances.> I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen, used an=> owned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads to> abuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women together> with passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.>=20> Unemployment and the impossibility to gain a life for the family and to> meet social obligations is surely very frustrating for many men. A> frustration which is frequently passed on the the members of the family.> A frustration which grows and grows, particularly if the woman brings> the small means for mere survival into the household, in a society wher=> men are still considered to be superior and women inferior and> dependent.>=20> I learnt that respect for elders, including women, is an important part> of Gambian society and that respect for motherhood is high too. So I'm> wondering why domestic violence is so widespread? Like Famara I would> like to know more about the islamic view of wife/girlfriend beating. An=> what about history? Has there been a time when women had more power in> the SeneGambian area (before the troublemakers came as Bass put it)??> What about women's power in old West African societies? Have there been> matriarchial/matrilinear structures? how has the present male dominatio=> developed?>=20> I have no solution to offer at the moment, just questions ...>=20> Thanx for comments.>=20> Happy weekend to all of you!>=20> AndreaANDREA!!THE QUESTIONS YOU RAISED ARE QUESTIONS THAT INTEREST ME VERYMUCH;AND BECAUSE OF THAT, I WILL TRY TO COMMENT ON THEM BY THE END OFTHE WEEKEND.I WILL PARTICULARLY TRY TO EXPLAIN THE ALMOST INEXPLICABLETENDENCY ON THE PART OF THE GAMBIAN MAN TO REVERE HIS WOMEN ON THE ONEHAND,AND TO TRY TO CONTROL AND EVEN ABUSE THEM SOMETIMES,ON THE OTHER.SO UNTIL THEN ........REGARDS BASSS!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 97 17:05:37 ESTFrom: MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Message-ID: < 199702142206.OAA26849@mx5.u.washington.edu In one of his postings on domestic violence, I think it wasAbdou Gibba that commented on polygamy, as a practice in Africa,and its resulting problems. Since his bringing that issue outfor discussion, I noticed that not one posting was made in regardto the issue. I had intended to comment on the issue for quite awhile but was unable to get to it sooner.In any event, I think the practice of polygamy is a crucialfactor in many of our problems; The practice, therefore, needsimmediate attention, if we as a people can become independent.At the outset, I must say that my comments here are notmeant to put down anyone who, for what ever reasons, has foundhimself in a polygamous relationship. I am sure there are somemembers of the list that are in such relationships. My commentshere are to bring in to light a critical problem that needs to beaddressed.I am coming from the responsibility and affordability anglesof polygamy. Part of what I see as the driving force of thepractice is the self centered nature of many of us, particularlyones that cannot afford it. It seems to me that many of our menare interested in only personal pleasure; the pleasure that theavailability of sex and the variety that such a practice providesto men. However, many of us are not concerned about thehappiness of our wives, family, and children. More important, Isee that many of us men never think of the impact of suchrelationships on our children. So that men in Africa would have2, 3, 4, etc., wives with tons of innocent children left towonder around with limited food, scarce resources, and nopaternal emotional, psychological, and financial support requiredto develop these children as full nurtured human beings. It wasJesse Jackson that once said that it does not take a man to havebabies because any male individual can have babies; it takes aman, jackson said, to stand up and support that child. Men withvery limited leverage of making the financial power to support alarge family would mary 3 or 4 wives and have children everywhere, children left to make it on their own, through otherfamily members, or through their mothers. So day after day afterday women work 12, 13, 15 hours a day seven days a week and themen primarily interested in only their pleasure. As aresult,many of usarewonderingallcorners ofthe worldtrying tosupportourbrothersand theirwives andchildrenand otherrelatives.Here wearestrugglingto build abetterfuture forourselvesand ourchildrenbut, manyof usbeforehaving ourownfamilies,are forcedto raiseotherfamilies.Many mentodayhavingmultiplechildrenfrommultiplewives,childrenwho areleft towonder fortheirsubstinance whilethefathersare sexdriven andunable torecognizethatindeed,one mustnot bringkids onthis earthanddessertthem likesubhumananimals.Ourparentshaveworkedhard forus to bewhere weare and ithas notbeen easy;we have toput thistrend to astop. Wehave tostand andsay wemust takeresponsibility forour ownactions.Some oneought tobe able tosay thisis notright formy wivesand mychildren.Particularly if theaffordability is notthere,someoneought toresist thesenselessdrive forpersonalpleasurewithoutresponsibility.It seems to be within us; for here in the United States ourAfrican American brothers are doing the same thing in a differentform, having sex with every lady they can hit on, impregnatingthem without taking responsibility for their actions.I have a lot of friends that were, unfortunately orfortunately, married back home before they went abroad; forreasons beyond their control they left their wives in The Gambia.Many of them as soon as they get in to this country they forgetthat they are married back home and start running around withother women. When talking about this behavior they make somestrong arguments, strong arguments presentable in a scientificgroup meeting or some thing. Now I am not making an argumentagainst such practices or such arguments. What is fascinating,however, is that the same people when confronted with such fromthe other end (their wives doing the same) they go crazy. Iwonder, are these people putting themselves in the same positionthat their wives are; are they making the same biologicalarguments for their wives. Interesting, isn't it?I did not intend for this comment to be this long. Iconclude with this observation. It would be nice if we all takeresponsibility for our actions; it would be nice if we think ofthe future of our children; it would be nice if each of us had toonly worry about our own children and not ten other families; Ifmen are willing to do this and get in to things they can afford,our continent might perhaps not be so difficult. Imagine abrother with a descent job but with four brothers each with threewives and no job; the poor gentlemen is the hope of an entireklan will never make it and will never be able to provide for thepeople depending on him. It is like a story that a good friendof mine, Alasana Demba, told me of a hard working Gambian here inthe United States who worked hard to support his old mother andhis brother. The brother, recognizing that he now has a personto depend on decided to plan on marrying a second wife. When hetold his brother here in the U.S. the brother thought of thehumiliating and harsh conditions that he has to work under toassist his brother; in short, he went crazy and told his brotherthat he would move his mother to another location and stopsupporting the brother. Sure enough, the brother did not mary asecond wife. However, the point was that the brother would havemarried a second wife and put that additional responsibility onhis brother as well.Help me out brothers and sisters!!!peace,Mamadi------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 20:53:20 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,;@columbia.eduSubject: Re: Your message of `Sat, 15 Feb 1997 03:40:02 JST +900'Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970214204350.22341I-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Sat, 15 Feb 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Gambia-l,> Will someone help solve this puzzle?(i) Man 1 and man 2 walk across the bridgeTime= 2 Mins(ii)Man 1 walks back alone and gives the torch to Man 3 and 4Cummulative time= 3 Mins.(iii)Man 3 and Man 4 cross bridge and give the torch to Man 2Cummulative time= 13 Mins(iv) Man 2 walks back and meets Man 1 on the other side.Cummulative time= 15 Mins(v) Man 2 and Man 1 walk back together.Total time= 17 Mins-Abdou.> Lamin Drammeh.> >There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.> >>> >You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is> >night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one> >time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight> >with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be> >thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together> >at the rate of the slower man's pace.> >>> >> Man 1: 1 minute to cross> >> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross> >> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross> >> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross> >>> >For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed> >when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the> >flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed the mission.> >*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYDept. of Computer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 18:18:43 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: msa-ec: Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'an (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970214181830.1716D-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 17:39:56 +0800 (SGT)From: ORHAN OSMANI < 9420234@talabah.iiu.my To: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my Subject: msa-ec: Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'an (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 12:26:37 -0500From: Fouad Haddad < fhaddad@sunnah.org To: soc-religion-islam@telerama.lm.com Cc: msa-ec@world.std.com Subject: msa-ec: Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'anBismillah al-Rahman al-Raheemwas-salaat was-salaam `alaa Rasul-illah wa 'alaa alihi wa sahbihi wa sallamAnglican Bishop leaves Bible for Qur'anForwarded from Momin-Net---By David WardSome of the faithful give up sweets for Lent; others eschew booze, swearingand sin; some hairshirts even do without sex. But a Church of England bishophas opted for professional self-denial and given up the bible.The Right Rev Alan Smithson is not a total abstainer and will hang on to St.John's gospel; but most of his time between now and the first Halleluja ofEaster Sunday will be devoted to a journey through the Koran.The suffragan bishop is based on the banks of the Tyne at Jarrow, where thevenerable Bede spent most of his contemplative life. "I have spent the wholeof my life within that monastery, devoting all my pains to the study of thescriptures," he wrote.When the Vikings hit Lindisfarne, Bede reported that dragons were seen overNorthumbria; God knows what will happen with a Bible-less bishop.Bishop Smithsons insists that lessons in "holiness and commitment" can belearned from Islam. "If only all Christians would take seriously the beliefsof other traditions and religions we would be all the better for it," hesaid. But one of his Anglican colleagues remained unconvinced and calledthe bishop's Lenten resolution crass and bizarre.The Rev George Curry, a traditionalist vicar working in Newcastle upon Tyne,was not impressed. "It is a crass suggestion. It means he is cutting himselfoff from the prime source of personal communication between God and hispeople.To give up the Bible for Lent is the most bizarre suggestion anyone couldseriously make. Unfortunately we are living in a generation in which churchleaders are giving the impression that all religions lead to God."At home in Pittington, Co Durham, Bishop Smithson said: "I see Lent as atime to focus on essentials in your life and faith and pay less attention todistractions. By giving up something, in my case reading the Bible, I willmake the extra time.I asked myself what I could do to make myself more understanding, morecompassionate and more fully human. I may well mention in my servicessome of the things I have discovered from reading the Koran."He said he was passionately concerned to help the Church understand otherbelievers, not as rivals, but as fellow travellers."The Western world needs to learn from Islam. Very often ... Muslimfamilies are clearer or what they would like to be taught to their children.They often take more care that the teaching of their children should bebased around their belief in God."END QUOTEReference: The Guardian, Friday February 14 1997 (Page 5)======>The Times: Britain:>Bishop gives up Bible for Lent to read the Koran>BY PAUL WILKINSON>A CHURCH of England bishop has given up the Bible for Lent. The Bishop of>Jarrow, Dr Alan Smithson is reading the Koran instead.>Apart from looking at St John's Gospel, traditionally read by Christians>during the 40 days of Lent, Dr Smithson will not study his Bible until>Easter. He normally spends two hours a day consulting it and preparing>notes for sermons and lectures in addition to readings during services.>He intends to read 20 pages of the Koran each day and finish it by Good>Friday. "I have never read the Koran before and when I start on an>expedition I have to start with an open mind," he said yesterday. "When it>is over I hope I will have found great spiritual truths and insights.">He hopes that by giving up the Bible and looking instead at Islam's most>holy book it will make him "more understanding, more compassionate and>more fully human". When he was younger his traditional Lenten sacrifice to>mark Christ's fasting in the wilderness was giving up treats like sweets,>Dr Smithson said. Later he tried to improve his personal relationships,>such as by being more patient.>At his home in Pittington, Co Durham, the bishop said: "I see Lent as a>time to focus on essentials in your life and faith and pay less attention>to distractions and diversions. During Lent, by giving up something, in my>case reading the Bible, I will make the extra time.>"I am passionately concerned that we help the Church to move into a wider>scene where we are not just preoccupied with Christian issues but>understand other faiths, not as rivals, but as fellow travellers. The West>needs to learn from Islam.>"There are qualities of holiness and commitment that the faithful Muslim>shows that the Western world can learn from. If only all Christians would>take seriously the beliefs of other traditions and religions, we would be>all the better for it.>"Like most people who go travelling, I will be glad to get home. When>Easter comes I will feel it has been a good expedition through the Koran,>but it will be good to get back to the Bible.">His decision was criticised by the Rev George Curry, a traditionalist>vicar working in the West End of Newcastle upon Tyne. He said: "We should>certainly not be giving up the Bible for Lent. It is a crass suggestion to>give it up, even if it is just in part.>"To give up the Bible for Lent is the most bizarre suggestion anyone could>seriously make. Unfortunately we are living in a generation in which>church leaders are giving the impression that all religions lead to God.>We can never read the Bible enough or know it too well."End>-----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 19:56:20 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AHAD mailing list (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970214195412.1716G-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISubject: AHAD mailing list (fwd)Assalamu Alaikum,This is something which may be useful. It was forwarded to me yesterday.Wassalam.---Sanusi.>------------- Begin Forwarded Message ------------->>From ahad-owner@majordomo.pobox.com Sun Nov 17 07:39:30 1996>Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah>As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu> AHAD - FAQ> ============>Here is the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) for the AHAD>(A Hadith A Day) mailing list. It is sent out once a month.>It not only contains questions but also definitions of>commonly used Islamic/Arabic terms. Both of these will be>updated as and when required.>If you have any questions that you can't find below, mail them to>This FAQ is mailed to every new subscriber of AHAD at the time>of subscription and to the entire AHAD list and>soc.religion.islam once every month. An HTML version of this>FAQ shall appear on the up-comming AHAD web site.>FAQ Maintainer: Azeem Iqbal Pirani < ahad-owner@pobox.com >FAQ Last Updated on: 5th Rajab 1417 (17 Nov. 1996)>- What is AHAD:>AHAD is an automated electronic mailing list that sends out an>authenticated Hadith (in english) everyday.>- Ok, AHAD stands for A Hadith A Day. Is AHAD an arabic word>as well?>Yes, it means 'Only'. Al-Ahad (ie. the only) is also one of>the names, and attributes, of Allah.>- What are Ahadith (plural of Hadith):>Ahadith are the words and deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad,>sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam (peace and Allah's blessings be>upon him).>- Who can subscribe to AHAD:>AHAD is open to both Muslims and Non-Muslims who wish to learn>more about Islam.>- Are the Ahadith authentic:>The Ahadith used will Insha'Allah (Allah willing) all be>authentic and will usually be taken from Saheeh Bukhari or>Saheeh Muslim. These are two of the most authentic sources>of Ahadith. Other sources may also be used. Either way the>source will always be mentioned at the end of the Hadith.>An authentic Hadith is one which can be correctly attributed>to the prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam).>- How can I subscribe, or unsubscribe from the list:>Just send a message to the following address:>In the body have the following:>subscribe ahad [when subscribing]>or>unsubscribe ahad [when unsubscribing]>If you're having problems in doing so yourself, as a last>resort, you can ask the list owner < ahad-owner@pobox.com > to>do so for you.>- Who translates these Ahadith:>These Ahadith are taken directly from the English translations>of these collections (ie the collections of Bukhari and Muslim).>If we do happen to take a Hadith which is not from one of these>two then we will make sure the translation is done by people>learned in the Arabic language.>- Can I mail to AHAD:>AHAD is a *one* way list. Subscribers can't mail to the list>and hence it is not a discussion list.>- Will it cost me anything:>No. Subscription to the list is free. AHAD is a not-for-profit>mailing list. We do not advertise anything on our list nor do>we provide the addresses of our subscribers to advertisers. We>believe that everyone should receive what he or she wishes to.>The list is funded by a few brothers in Pakistan (may Allah>reward them).>- What is the size of each mail:>There is only one mail from AHAD each day. The size of the>daily message is at most 2 kilobytes but if the Hadith>is long, this may vary. Also, there may be some>Special AHAD Issues, or notices, occasionally.>- When will the daily Hadith be mailed:>We try to send out the daily Hadith by 2300 hrs Pakistan>Standard Time (i.e.1900 hrs GMT).>- What is the date stated before the Gregorian one:>That is the date according to the Islamic calendar (see below).>This is called the Hijriah calendar as it began with the>migration of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam)>from Makkah to Madinah. This journey is known as the Hijrah and>took place in year 622 of the Gregorian calendar. This date may>vary from place to place as it depends on the actual sighting of>the moon.>- I don't understand something, who can I ask:>None of us here are scholars. What we can do for you is that>if you would send us the question you have then we can forward>it to the people of knowledge. We can not guarantee anything.>Just send the query to the following address:>- I want to send you a secure message. How do I do that:>Use our PGP public key (given below) to send us your message.>For more information on PGP, visit the PGP international>home page at: http://www.ifi.uio.no/~staalesc/PGP/ >Our public PGP key is:>-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK----->Version: 2.6.3i>mQBtAzJk8Q4AAAEDAMsBQlTz4q7LF3XimLtaWFpSHpHnfihqL9+o/ytyxdMUDRqS>IHyjdrMIU9y3W6ImYejD6Dq6KxrafaLR90+3QEOSJvPIUg6HYztRfve5Xg6L5J34>fzcuys2OkCuN+uWHlQAFE7Qhb3duZXIgQUhBRCA8YWhhZC1vd25lckBwb2JveC5j>b20+iQB1AwUQMmTxD46QK4365YeVAQGz2AL/c6AMziwwbmQ/RbzYI+MrDtoQFUd6>JhGfYegEABFG+Ey09IVOnxiTJG0Ghlt/VoXj9Jbf6lpDlAAstPXNWUqU7DhJq/jx>l8Z1oyibufg0P0IcSKXn+3fl06q5o01BRDT4>=bk1T>-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK----->- How many people receive AHAD:>The last time we checked, it was 870.>- Are the AHAD Ahadith archived:>Not just yet. We hope to do so once we get some web space for>AHAD.>- How can I help AHAD:>You can help AHAD by:> - putting information about AHAD on your home page> (send a message to ahad-owner@pobox.com and we will> send it to you).> - sending out information about AHAD on mailing lists> local to your area.> - Telling your friends about AHAD and how to subscribe> to it.>- Does AHAD have a web site:>Not yet, but we are working on it and Insha'Allah it should>be up in the near future.>- So what are the months of the Islamic calendar:>The Hijriah Calender:>The current year is 1417. The Hijriah calender is>about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calender. The>months change according the the sighting of the moon. An>Islamic month may be as short as 28 days or as long as 30>days (depending on the sighting of the moon) and thus>different areas may have different dates at a given time.> The months are (in order)> 1 Muharram> 2 Safar> 3 Rabi-ul-Awwal> 4 Rabi-ath-Thani> 5 Jumada-ul-Awwal> 6 Jumada-ath-Thani> 7 Rajab> 8 Sha'ban> 9 Ramadan> 10 Shawwal> 11 Dhul-Qa'da> 12 Dhul-Hijja>- What does this Arabic term mean:>Many times you will find that the words used will be in Arabic.>This may occur both in the text of the Hadith or in any of our>messages. The Quran and Sunnah are both in Arabic. Thus to>truly understand them we must read them in their original>language. Unfortunately as that is not possible at the present>time we will have to use the translation. The point is that>the translation will never truly equal the original. The>benefit of the supplications and other recitations will be>derived when they are recited in Arabic. As the purpose of>this list is to give people not only access to the authentic>knowledge of Islam but also to what it means, thus we will>provide the translation whenever necessary. Those terms and>phrases which are used very frequently will be defined in this>FAQ.>Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah:> 'In the name of Allah and all praise is for Allah and> blessings and peace upon the Messenger of Allah'.>As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu:> 'Peace be upon you, and Allah's mercy, and his blessings.'>Allah:> This term has no English equivalent. It is usually> translated as God.>Rasulillah:> Messenger of Allah. Used for the Prophet Muhammad> (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam).>Sahabah:> Companions of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu 'alaihi> wasallam).>Subhana wa Ta'ala:> 'Glorified and most high'. This is usually said after> saying Allah's name.>sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam:> 'Peace and Allah's blessings be upon him'. This is a> benediction used for the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu> 'alaihi wasallam). This must be said.>Radhiallaho anha/anho/anhum:> 'Allah is pleased with her/him/them'. This is mentioned> after mentioning the names of the Sahabah.>Insha'Allah:> 'If Allah wills'.>Hadith:> A saying, action, or approval of the Prophet Muhammad> (sallallaahu 'alaihi wasallam). Plural is Ahadith.>Sunnah:> The way of life of the Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu> 'alaihi wasallam), consisting of his sayings, actions, and> silent approvals. The Sunnah is contained in the various> narrations of Ahadith.>Jannah:> 'Paradise'>Rabb:> 'Lord'. Used to refer to Allah.>Dua'a:> 'Supplication'>Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!>To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)>to majordomo@pobox.com. To unsubscribe, send 'unsubscribe>ahad' (in the body) to majordomo@pobox.com >------------- End Forwarded Message -------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 21:50:49 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PUZZLE SOLUTIONMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970214213058.3f17a588@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 03:55 AM 2/15/97 +900, you wrote:>Gambia-l,>Will someone help solve this puzzle?>Lamin Drammeh.> >There are 4 men who want to cross a bridge. They all begin on the same side.> >>> >You have 17 minutes to get all of them across to the other side. It is> >night. There is one flashlight. A maximum of two people can cross at one> >time. Any party who crosses, either 1 or 2 people, must have the flashlight> >with them. The flashlight must be walked back and forth, it cannot be> >thrown, etc. Each man walks at a different speed. A pair must walk together> >at the rate of the slower man's pace.> >>> >> Man 1: 1 minute to cross> >> Man 2: 2 minutes to cross> >> Man 3: 5 minutes to cross> >> Man 4: 10 minutes to cross> >>> >For example if Man 1 and Man 4 walk across first, 10 Minutes have elapsed> >when they get to the other side of the bridge. If Man 4 returns with the> >flashlight, a total of 20 minutes have passed and you have failed themission.> >IF THIS PUZZLE HAS ALREADY BEEN SOLVED, THEN PLEASE EXCUSE THE DUPLICATION.LET'S CALL THE CURRENT MUTUAL POSITION OF THE FOUR MEN away, AND THE OTHERSIDE OF THE BRIDGE home. HERE IS A PICTORIAL REPRESENTATION OF THE SITUATION:_____________________________________________________________________| AWAY |BRIDGE| HOME ||_______________________________|______|______________________________||MAN_1, MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | ||_______________________________|______|______________________________|SOLUTION: REFER TO THE DIAGRAM BELOW ..............._____________________________________________________________________| AWAY |BRIDGE| HOME |TIME ELAPSED||____________________________|______|____________________|____________||MAN_1, MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | | ||____________________________|______|____________________|____________|| MAN_3, MAN_4 | | MAN_1, MAN_2 | 2 MINUTES ||____________________________|______|____________________|____________|| MAN_2, MAN_3, MAN_4 | | MAN_1 | 2 MINUTES ||____________________________|______|____________________|____________|| MAN_2 | |MAN_1, MAN_3, MAN_4 | 10 MINUTES ||____________________________|______|____________________|____________||MAN_1, MAN_2 | | MAN_3, MAN_4 | 1 MINUTE ||____________________________|______|____________________|____________|| | | MAN_1, MAN_2, || | | | MAN_3, MAN_4 | 2MINUTES ||____________________________|______|____________________|____________|| CUMULATIVE TIME : | 17 MINUTES ||________________________________________________________|____________|MAN_1 AND MAN_2 WILL CROSS THE BRIDGE FIRST WITH THE LAMP. THIS WILL TAKE 2MINUTES. MAN_2 WILL LEAVE MAN _1 AT home AND RETURN THE LAMP FOR ANOTHER 2MINUTES. THEN MAN_3 AND MAN_4 WILL USE THE LAMP TO CROSS THE BRIDGE AND JOINMAN_1 AT home, LEAVING MAN_2 AT away. THIS WILL TAKE ANOTHER 10 MINUTES.WHEN THEY ARRIVE home, MAN_1 WILL GO WITH THE LAMP TO PICK UP MAN_2 AT away.THIS WILL TAKE 1 MINUTE. FINALLY, MAN_1 AND MAN_2 WILL AGAIN CROSS THEBRIDGE WITH THE LAMP TO JOIN MAN_3 AND MAN_4 WHO ARE ALREADY AT home. THISWILL TAKE ANOTHER 2 MINUTES. THE TOTAL CUMULATIVE TIME WOULD THEREFORE BE (2+ 2 + 10 + 1 + 2) = 17 MINUTES, WHICH IS HOW MUCH TIME THEY HAD TO CROSS THEBRIDGE BEFORE EITHER THE C.I.A, OR THE KGB GET TO THEM.QUESTION::: WHAT SHOULD THEY DO WITH THE LAMP? I THINK THEY SHOULD PRESENTIT TO THE MOSSAD TO BE DISPLAYED IN A MUSEUM IN JERUSALEM. WHATDO YOU SAY???TAMSIR.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 21:38:49 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Subject: Domestic Violence - again -ReplyMessage-ID: < s304db85.080@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineGambia-L,Happy St. Valentine's to you all! I hope the day was all you expected andthen some!Now back to the topic under discussion. Correct me if I am wrong, but Ibelieve it was Abdou Gibba who asked the question whether polygamyand domestic violence are two sides of the same coin or somethingalong those lines. I believe that to say that polygamy and domesticviolence are not two sides is incorrect for a number of reasons. First ofall, you have domestic violence in the "western world " where polygamyis supposedly illegal. Second of all, in cultures where polygamy ispracticed, you have violence against women in monogamous as well aspolygamous relations. However, I must add that polygamy may in someinstances exacerbate the problem of domestic violence.On 2/14/97, Andrea wrote>>> Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > 02/14/97 11:47am >>>Hi,......... I think, as long as women are considered to be objects, chosen,used andowned by men there will always be lack of respect which leads toabuse/violence of men and lack of self respect of the women togetherwith passivity and decay of personality, no matter where it happens.Andrea, I most certainly agree with the statement above.When it comes to domestic violence even though men get most of theblame, women also contribute to the problem. I am certainly no expert onthis subject, but I believe that our views on domestic violence areshaped by the socialization process that we underwent as children.During this process, society makes' women believe that they have tosubservient to men, they are supposed to get married and take care oftheir children. Some women because they want to conform to norms ofsociety learn to lie to themselves. They go with the expectations ofsociety to win acceptances even if it means jeopardizing there ownhappiness. They would marry for the wrong reasons and then stay inabusive relationships just because society frowns at divorce. Thesewomen would tell their husbands whatever they want to hear ratherthan being honest with them. They believe that good women are onesthat never complain no matter what their husbands do or say to them.Since these women believe that they need a man to be whole, they willstay in awful marriages no matter what the consequences.As women, if we start getting into relationships/marriages because wecare for or love our partners and not because we feel that connection tomen will ensure our survival or just because we want to fulfil society'sexpectations, just may be, the problem of domestic violence will diminishif not disappear. I believe that when a person truly cares for you thatpeople will not harm you in any way. So people, let us stop settling forless that we deserve because we feel that we are under pressure frompeers and parents. Like they say, good things happen to those who wait!Wishing you all a very enjoyable weekend!Ndey Kumba------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Feb 1997 23:32:13 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PolygamyMessage-ID: < 199702150432.XAA25071@rs1.ffr.mtu.edu Cool it! cool it Mamadi. I hope you are not a little bit harse on the system?Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Feb 1997 15:01:29 +0100 (MET)From: utbult@bahnhof.se (Mats Utbult)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Learning mandinka?Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I am swedish journalist and want together with friends to learn mandinka -does anybody know of studybooks or similar? I am going to New York in marchand perhaps one could find some bookshop with good coverage of books andpapers about Westafrica, its history, culture and languages?Thanks for any help!MatsMats Utbult____________________________________________________________________Telefon:08 84 24 60 jobb 84 42 60 fax 84 51 51 hem 010 289 91 26 mobilAdress arbetet:Hornsgatan 113 N2,117 28 StockholmHemadress:Ludvigsbergsgatan 35 nb118 23 Stockholm------------------------------Date: 15 Feb 97 12:26:57 ESTFrom: Lang KONTEH < 101346.15@CompuServe.COM To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List\"" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)Message-ID: < 970215172657_101346.15_GHW5-1@CompuServe.COM ---------- Forwarded Message ----------From: "Fatou N'Jie", INTERNET: gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU TO: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List", INTERNET: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU DATE: 12/02/97 13:18RE: Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13]) by hil-img-1.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)id NAA11691; Wed, 12 Feb 1997 13:17:01 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA37038;Wed, 12 Feb 97 10:13:10 -0800Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29534;Wed, 12 Feb 97 10:12:51 -0800Received: from panther.Gsu.EDU (panther.Gsu.EDU [131.96.1.18])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with ESMTPid KAA06329 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Feb 1997 10:12:38 -0800Received: from localhost (gs01fnn@localhost) by panther.Gsu.EDU (8.8.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id NAA27272 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Feb 1997 13:06:44 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970212130320.25446D-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Date: Wed, 12 Feb 1997 13:06:44 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Laughter: The best dawa..... (fwd)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIX-To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------- Forwarded MessageReceived: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id PAA03412; Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:19:06 -0600 (CST)Received: from tremplo.gis.iastate.edu (tremplo.gis.iastate.edu [129.186.142.142]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id PAA04179; Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:52 -0600 (CST)Received: by tremplo.gis.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65id < AA07773@tremplo.gis.iastate.edu >; Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:52 -0600Message-Id: < 9702112113.AA07773@tremplo.gis.iastate.edu To: africans@iastate.edu, Cc: KenyaOnline@walt.stcloud.msus.edu Subject: Laughter: The best dawa.....Date: Tue, 11 Feb 1997 15:13:52 CSTFrom: "Papa F." < papaf@iastate.edu FUNNY ENGLISH NOTICES AROUND THE WORLD!Here are some signs and notices written in English that werediscovered throughout the world. You have to give the writersan 'E' for Effort. We hope you enjoy them.In a Tokyo Hotel:Is forbidden to steal hotel towels please. If you are not aperson to do such thing is please not to read notis.In a Bucharest hotel lobby:The lift is being fixed for the next day. During that time weregret that you will be unbearable.In a Leipzig elevator:Do not enter the lift backwards, and only when lit up.In a Belgrade hotel elevator:To move the cabin, push button for wishing floor. If the cabinshould enter more persons, each one should press a number ofwishing floor. Driving is then going alphabetically by nationalorder.In a Paris hotel elevator:Please leave your values at the front desk.In a hotel in Athens:Visitors are expected to complain at the office between thehours of 9 and 11 A.M. daily.In a Yugoslavian hotel:The flattening of underwear with pleasure is the job of thechambermaid.In a Japanese hotel:You are invited to take advantage of the chambermaid.In the lobby of a Moscow hotel across from a Russian Orthodox monastery:You are welcome to visit the cemetery where famous Russianand Soviet composers, artists, and writers are buried dailyexcept Thursday.In an Austrian hotel catering to skiers:Not to perambulate the corridors in the hours of repose in theboots of ascension.On the menu of a Swiss restaurant:Our wines leave you nothing to hope for.On the menu of a Polish hotel:Salad a firm's own make; limpid red beet soup with cheesydumplings in the form of a finger; roasted duck let loose; beefrashers beaten up in the country people's fashion.Outside a Hong Kong tailor shop:Ladies may have a fit upstairs.In a Bangkok dry cleaner's:Drop your trousers here for best results.Outside a Paris dress shop:Dresses for street walking.In a Rhodes tailor shop:Order your summers suit. Because is big rush we will executecustomers in strict rotation.A sign posted in Germany's Black forest:It is strictly forbidden on our black forest camping site thatpeople of different sex, for instance, men and women, livetogether in one tent unless they are married with each otherfor that purpose.In a Zurich hotel:Because of the impropriety of entertaining guests of theopposite sex in the bedroom, it is suggested that the lobby beused for this purpose.In an advertisement by a Hong Kong dentist:Teeth extracted by the latest Methodists.In a Rome laundry:Ladies, leave your clothes here and spend the afternoon havinga good time.In a Czechoslovakian tourist agency:Take one of our horse-driven city tours - we guarantee nomiscarriages.Advertisement for donkey rides in Thailand:Would you like to ride on your own ass?In a Swiss mountain inn:Special today -- no ice cream.In a Bangkok temple:It is forbidden to enter a woman even a foreigner if dressed asa man.In a Tokyo bar:Special cocktails for the ladies with nuts.In a Copenhagen airline ticket office:We take your bags and send them in all directions.On the door of a Moscow hotel room:If this is your first visit to the USSR, you are welcome to it.In a Norwegian cocktail lounge:Ladies are requested not to have children in the bar.In a Budapest zoo:Please do not feed the animals. If you have any suitable food,give it to the guard on duty.In the office of a Roman doctor:Specialist in women and other diseases.In an Acapulco hotel:The manager has personally passed all the water served here.In a Tokyo shop:Our nylons cost more than common, but you'll find they arebest in the long run.From a Japanese information booklet about using a hotel air conditioner:Cooles and Heates: If you want just condition of warm in yourroom, please control yourself.From a brochure of a car rental firm in Tokyo:When passenger of foot heave in sight, tootle the horn.Trumpet him melodiously at first, but if he still obstacles yourpassage then tootle him with vigor.Two signs from a Majorcan shop entrance:- English well talking.- Here speeching American.*****+=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=+| Internet: martung@acad.bryant.edu | BRYANT COLLEGE || BOX 1680 +=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-+| 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917-1291 | Educando-Dirigere-Mercaturam |+=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=+"Internet is an international network of tens of thousands of computer userswho are constantly using their combined brainpower to think up fantasticallyinnovative ways to waste time." ---Dave Barry, January 29, 1995------- End of Forwarded Message********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Feb 1997 16:01:22 -0800From: MUSA SOHNA < s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: INTRODUCTION TO GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Message-ID: < 33064E52.58DD@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Folks,My name is Musa Sohna,I am a Gambian student,currentlystudying Electronic Engineering at the Los Angeles City College.I amvery proud of the brothers and sisters of this GREAT ASSOCIATION andits learned members,who contribute all over the globe to keep usinform.Thank you very much......PEACE...PEACE...PEACE...MUSA SOHNA.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 55************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

