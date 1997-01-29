Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9702B - Digest 53 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:57:30



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) New member

by

2) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

3) RE: New Member

by "Fatou N'Jie" <

4) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by Yaya Jallow <

5) Re: Sudan News & Views (fwd)

by

6) ANNA , I AGREE !!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

7) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by

8) Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!

by Abdou Gibba <

9) Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

10) RE: "I AGREE"

by Abdou Gibba <

11) Re: Corruption no longer....

by

12) Re: Observations on Gambia-L

by

13) Re: Observations on Gambia-L

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

14) New member

by

15) RE: "I AGREE"

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

16) Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!

by Anna Secka <

17) RE: "I AGREE"

by Anna Secka <

18) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

19) On the "development" myth

by ABDOU <

20) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

21) RE: On the "development" myth

by

22) Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

by Francis Njie <

23) Re:On the "development" myth

by

24) Help

by ABDOU <

25) Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO' -Reply

by William Roberts <

26) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by

27) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

by

28) Re: On the "development" myth

by

29) RE: On the "development" myth

by Abdou Gibba <

30) RE: On the "development" myth

by Abdou Gibba <

31) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

32) NEW MEMBER

by Abdou Gibba <

33) New member

by

34) Re: New Member

by "Fatou N'Jie" <

35) RE: On the "development" myth

by

36) New Member

by

37) Re: Sarian's message

by

38) Re: Sarian's message

by

39) Re: New Member

by "NJIE OMAR E" <

40) Africa: International Crime

by

41) Re: Rethinking Basic Education

by

42) Re: On the "development" myth

by ABDOU <

43) Re: Sarian's message

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

44) Re: New member

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

45) P.C. buying - interesting ratings

by Ceesay Soffie <

46) Re: New member

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

47) Africa (US News & World Report)

by Raye Sosseh <

48) GEA Fellowships - Information on GEA Project

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

49) Re: Sarian's message

by Anna Secka <

50) Re: New Member

by "Fatou N'Jie" <

51) New Member

by

52) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

by Francis Njie <

53) Re: Sarian's message

by

54) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by Abdou Gibba <

55) Taiwan pledges Support For Senegal's Food Programme

by Abdou Gibba <

56) Re: Sarian's message

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

57) THE GAMBIA DILEMMA OF A SINKING NATION

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

58) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

59) COMMENTARY

by

60) Forwarded: faculty position University of Massachusetts,

Amherst

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

61) COMENTARY-PART TWO

by

62) list managers

by fatima phall <

63) THE PRESIDENT'S SPEECH -NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

by

64) Re: New Member

by Bekaye Keita <

65) WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

by

66) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

67) New member

by

68) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by Francis Njie <

69) Internet Job Bank; (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

70) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

by "BALA SAHO" <

71) New Member

by "NJIE OMAR E" <

72) Re: COMENTARY-PART TWO

by Francis Njie <

73) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

74) ANNA, I DISAGREE

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

75) Re: BASS, I DISAGREE

by "Inqs." <

76) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

77) Re: COMENTARY-PART TWO

by "NJIE OMAR E" <

78) Re: COMMENTARY

by

79) Correction

by Anna Secka <

80) Re: BASS, I DISAGREE

by Anna Secka <

81) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by Francis Njie <

82) Correction

by Anna Secka <

83) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by ABDOU <

84) Re: New member

by

85) Re: Fwd: Re: what a shocker!

by

86) Re: Fw: The Ebonics Debate...

by

87) Re: COMMENTARY

by

88) Re: Tombong, watch out.

by

89) New member

by

90) (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: New Figures Paint New

by

91) (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: African World Bank And

by

92) A parable from NPR

by Greg Fegan <

93) Re: A parable from NPR

by Abdou Gibba <

94) DV-98 LOTTERY PROGRAM

by

95) Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

96) Re: A parable from NPR

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

97) a parable from NPR and education

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

98) CONTRIBUTIONS

by Ceesay Soffie <

99) Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.

by ABDOU <

100) Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

by

101) unsubscription

by

102) Gambia and the UN.

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

103) First anniversary

by "A. Loum" <

104) Re: First anniversary

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

105) Introductions

by Isatou Bojang <

106) Re: First anniversary

by

107) Re: First anniversary

by

108) Re: First anniversary

by

109) Re: First anniversary

by "A. Loum" <

110) Re: Gambia and the UN.

by

111) Re: First anniversary

by

112) Re: Omar .f. Mbai

by

113) Re: First anniversary

by

114) Re: New member

by

115) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by

116) New member

by

117) SEECIAL REQUEST

by

118) Re: Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

119) Re: SEECIAL REQUEST

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

120) Greetings.....

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

121) FWD: Agreement Signed For Microfinance Service for West Africa

by

122) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by ABDOU <

123) 'Portrait of an imagined session'

by

124) Re: Greetings.....

by

125) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by

126) Re: CONTRIBUTIONS

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

127) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by ABDOU <

128) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

by Latir Downes-Thomas <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 11:49:05 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970126104953.AAA16384@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Pa Modou Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Modou, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 11:14:35 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <



Mr Touray, thank you for the piece on education. It would not be difficult to imagine that many members of gambia-l are the likes of Buba from Chamen.



Perhaps another area to venture is the active participation of non-governmental organisations (mainly of Gambia origin) to help private sector resources be properly utilized for educating the needy. I emphasize NGOs of Gambian origin (whether based in or outside the Gambia) because there is serious under-utilization of that resource base. Much of the support Gambian education system had had been disproportionately foreign NGOs.



A few weeks ago I enquired about the existence of Gambian organizations (in or outside the Gambia) actively supporting education in the Gambia I am yet to find one such organization. I believe that there is tremendous resources within that sector which if properly organized could help many hardworking Gambians.



Perhaps the government must also try to address a few questions. what is the education we want our kids to go through? what role should government play? Should it be the laise-affaires attitude (which ofcourse did not work the last time around) or the god-father role (which may result in trying to do too much). what is the



Once again it would be nice if the list seriously examine the issue.



Malanding







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 14:43:24 -0500 (EST)

From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: RE: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Can you add Tijan Foon's name to the gambia list. His email address is

"



****************************************

* Fatou N'Jie *

* Decision Sciences *

* Georgia State University *

* *

* Email:

****************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 14:38:14 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Mr. Touray,



That piece was a good reminder of the difficult circumstances many

Gambians and their families have to endure for attaining educational

needs.



Let me supplement your suggestions, and that is for parents to begin

to plan early for the education of their children. The use of some kind of

a financial/saving plan beginning at the child's birth would be very

helpful. For example, the Govn't can set up an "education tomorrow fund"

whereby parents can pay into the fund at todays prices for the cost of

their kids future education, and once the kids are ready to go to high

school, all expenses will then be borne by the Govn't . Please note, such

a system need not be operated by the Govn't but can be contracted out to

one of the private financial institutions. Of course, slightly well to do

parents can purchase their own educational savings plans from the

financial market.



While I do understand that there are a lot of Gambians who are probably

just having to make both ends meet, a strategy of early planning and a

system of savings plans may well be very helpful.



Good day



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 14:49:39 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sudan News & Views (fwd)

Message-ID: <



my name is Deeqa Kosar, sister to Debbie Proctor. I am a commercial

electrician/travel agent who has traveled to 20 African countries and have visited most of Europe. Thank you for adding me to your mailing list.###



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Jan 1996 02:54:27 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: ANNA , I AGREE !!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



ANNA!!

Great!You are absolutely right.They are TRYING their best to

develop

the country by building the infrastructures without which no development

can take off in any modern state.So,now that you have admitted what most

of us love to be dismissive about,we can have a sensible discussion as

to what needs to be done about the fact that there is an acute shortage

of Gambian professionals to man the NEW INSTITUITIONS being built by

the new regime.Such a discussion would be the next logical step; but it

can come to pass on this List only after we have overcome our state of

denial and admit that indeed there is a new hospital in FARRAFENNI,and

that the person who built it is not from BARRAJALLI but from BUYAM,and

that we don't have to love this person to admit that he is the builder

of this hospital,and that this hospital needs highly educated and highly

trained GAMBIANS and that we the privileged and educated sons and

daughters of

the Gambia have a moral obligation, and that we owe it to the rest of

our

country folks and to ourselves to show support and to coordinate with

such a regime in a manner that would enable all of us as a nation to

arrive=20

at solutions for the practical problems that arise from the fact that

some of the best Gambian minds are now resident in thousands and

thousands of kilometers away from home,a direct and tragic result of the

policies of the past regime.



Anna,as a firm believer of the principles of democracy and the

inviolability of the the human dignity,I am acutely aware of the fact

that NOT EVERYTHING is ROSY in that realm

in the Gambia,but I am also aware of the fact that SWEDEN,one of the

finest democracies on the face of this planet,was not built in just two

short years,nor was it renowned for its reverence for the rights and

dignity of the individual at the dawn of its democratic

experiment.So,even though we have moral a duty to criticise the

Government whenever it abuses its power,we should never lose our sense

of perspective.I believe

it is terribly important to always remember that,even though these

people are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give power

back to a civilian administration different from themselves;even though

they were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;

even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number and

magnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these two

short years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country from

Cairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unless

there is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rare

feat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree with

you,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but many

other things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,and

from the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of the

reasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or a

Mariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustrated

thief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when a

Jawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time and

again,or even when the States Department

of the very America that sold drugs to its black population in the

Ghettoes to finance it Contra War accuses the Gambian Government of

involvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political party

called "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worried

only when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these people

are neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are not

properly

protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vast

majority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,as

they actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anything

except to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which I

gauge their performance.



One of our friends on this list recently wrote that he was very puzzled

by the fact that I sound so informed and yet so crazy about Mr.YaYa

Jammeh.To him,every smart Gambian should and must have contempt for YaYa

Jammeh.Well,for his information,I am neither a snub nor a patrician,and

that I would rather see a Farmer from KOINA (the last village in the

Gambia)be the president of the Gambia, if he can deliver the Goods than

see a Havard educated who would use his education only to defraud the

Gambian People.Nobody who knows our former president could have in one

million years predicted that he would so profoundly and tragically fail

his people,the Gambian people. Everything was going well for him.He was

tall,handsome,intelligent,infectiously charming,married the gorgeous

daughter of the wealthiest man in the land,came from the=20

the largest tribal grouping in the country,became the first president of

one of the tiniest countries in the world with such a congenial and

peace loving population

that almost bordered on meekness.And yet,as you and I now know

absolutely clearly,none of those initial advantages of a potentially

very promising president has been able to translate itself into anything

of substance for the Gambian people.Mr.Jammeh ,on the other hand,is a

most unlikely president of the Gambia.Not terribly educated,he comes

from an obscure village that some of our listers here would hate to read

about.And yet he has in just this very short period of time achieved

what can only be described as Gambia's Marshall Plan.History, of

course,if I can paraphrase KARL MARX here,takes place twice.First, as a

tragedy; and as a farce the second time around.Jawara is the Tragic

Figure of Gambia's recent History;and the FARCE about Jammeh is that two

years ago no sane Gambian expected anything from him and his co-coupers

except chaos,blood,death and distruction; and yet, two years down the

road ,the number of pregnant women from the rural areas that are being

saved from death by the numerous clinics built by those very

rifle-wielding coup makers could be nothing but high.That, I would have

thought,should be be something to cheer and smile about.



Regards Bassss!! =20

any =20

=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 22:37:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <







Dear Gambia l,



this is one topic that we all need to put in some effort. i believe

malanding has raised a topic which needs intense discussions, and solutions

to follow. i strongly believe that the education system need to be

reconsidered in the gambia, and it would be a great step for the new

gorvernment to spend some resouces into this field.



personally i am planning to setup a charitable foundation ( THE JAGANA

FOUNDATION), which will be dedicated to increase the literacy and computer

literacy in the gambia. i know this would be a big step, but it would also be

a long run investment to the benefit of the nation, if it is to develop.



at the moment the reent education system ( established by the former hon. BB

Darboe), is dumpng to many young gambians out of the school system without

giving them proper training.



it would be great if members of this list contribute to this debate, and

maybe we might change the educatin system for a better nation.





( THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOOK. )



MOMODOU JAGANA

PRESIDENT

THE JAGANA FOUNDATION.















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 08:16:49 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BASS!!



If I attempt to add a single letter to this magnificent piece, all I will be

doing is "sugaring the domodaa". KEEP ON THE CLEAN-HEARTED JOB "FOR THE=

GAMBIA"



GOD BLESS GAMBIA

::)))Abdou Oujimai





At 02:54 27.01.96 +0300, you wrote:

>ANNA!!

> Great!You are absolutely right.They are TRYING their best to

>develop

>the country by building the infrastructures without which no development

>can take off in any modern state.So,now that you have admitted what most

>of us love to be dismissive about,we can have a sensible discussion as

>to what needs to be done about the fact that there is an acute shortage

>of Gambian professionals to man the NEW INSTITUITIONS being built by

>the new regime.Such a discussion would be the next logical step; but it

>can come to pass on this List only after we have overcome our state of

>denial and admit that indeed there is a new hospital in FARRAFENNI,and

>that the person who built it is not from BARRAJALLI but from BUYAM,and

>that we don't have to love this person to admit that he is the builder

>of this hospital,and that this hospital needs highly educated and highly

>trained GAMBIANS and that we the privileged and educated sons and

>daughters of

>the Gambia have a moral obligation, and that we owe it to the rest of

>our

>country folks and to ourselves to show support and to coordinate with

>such a regime in a manner that would enable all of us as a nation to

>arrive=20

>at solutions for the practical problems that arise from the fact that

>some of the best Gambian minds are now resident in thousands and

>thousands of kilometers away from home,a direct and tragic result of the

>policies of the past regime.

>

>Anna,as a firm believer of the principles of democracy and the

>inviolability of the the human dignity,I am acutely aware of the fact

>that NOT EVERYTHING is ROSY in that realm

>in the Gambia,but I am also aware of the fact that SWEDEN,one of the

>finest democracies on the face of this planet,was not built in just two

>short years,nor was it renowned for its reverence for the rights and

>dignity of the individual at the dawn of its democratic

>experiment.So,even though we have moral a duty to criticise the

>Government whenever it abuses its power,we should never lose our sense

>of perspective.I believe

>it is terribly important to always remember that,even though these

>people are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give power

>back to a civilian administration different from themselves;even though

>they were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;

>even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number and

>magnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these two

>short years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country from

>Cairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unless

>there is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rare

>feat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree with

>you,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but many

>other things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,and

>from the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of the

>reasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or a

>Mariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustrated

>thief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when a

>Jawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time and

>again,or even when the States Department

>of the very America that sold drugs to its black population in the

>Ghettoes to finance it Contra War accuses the Gambian Government of

>involvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political party

>called "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worried

>only when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these people

>are neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are not

>properly

>protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vast

>majority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,as

>they actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anything

>except to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which I

>gauge their performance.

>

>One of our friends on this list recently wrote that he was very puzzled

>by the fact that I sound so informed and yet so crazy about Mr.YaYa

>Jammeh.To him,every smart Gambian should and must have contempt for YaYa

>Jammeh.Well,for his information,I am neither a snub nor a patrician,and

>that I would rather see a Farmer from KOINA (the last village in the

>Gambia)be the president of the Gambia, if he can deliver the Goods than

>see a Havard educated who would use his education only to defraud the

>Gambian People.Nobody who knows our former president could have in one

>million years predicted that he would so profoundly and tragically fail

>his people,the Gambian people. Everything was going well for him.He was

>tall,handsome,intelligent,infectiously charming,married the gorgeous

>daughter of the wealthiest man in the land,came from the=20

>the largest tribal grouping in the country,became the first president of

>one of the tiniest countries in the world with such a congenial and

>peace loving population

>that almost bordered on meekness.And yet,as you and I now know

>absolutely clearly,none of those initial advantages of a potentially

>very promising president has been able to translate itself into anything

>of substance for the Gambian people.Mr.Jammeh ,on the other hand,is a

>most unlikely president of the Gambia.Not terribly educated,he comes

>from an obscure village that some of our listers here would hate to read

>about.And yet he has in just this very short period of time achieved

>what can only be described as Gambia's Marshall Plan.History, of

>course,if I can paraphrase KARL MARX here,takes place twice.First, as a

>tragedy; and as a farce the second time around.Jawara is the Tragic

>Figure of Gambia's recent History;and the FARCE about Jammeh is that two

>years ago no sane Gambian expected anything from him and his co-coupers

>except chaos,blood,death and distruction; and yet, two years down the

>road ,the number of pregnant women from the rural areas that are being

>saved from death by the numerous clinics built by those very

>rifle-wielding coup makers could be nothing but high.That, I would have

>thought,should be be something to cheer and smile about.

>

> Regards Bassss!! =20

>any =20

>=20

>--=20

>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>

>

>







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 02:16:35 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!

Message-ID: <



Abdou Gibba wrote:



> BASS!!

>

> If I attempt to add a single letter to this magnificent piece, all I will be

> doing is "sugaring the domodaa". KEEP ON THE CLEAN-HEARTED JOB "FOR THE

> GAMBIA"

>

> GOD BLESS GAMBIA

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai



Abdou, do you actuallly share these feelings?



".I believe it is terribly important to always remember that,even though these

people are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give power

back to a civilian administration different from themselves;even though

they were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;

even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number and

magnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these two

short years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country from

Cairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unless

there is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rare

feat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree with

you,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but many

other things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,and

from the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of the

reasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or a

Mariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustrated

thief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when a

Jawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time and

again,or even when the States Department of the very America that sold

drugs to its black population in the Ghettoes to finance it Contra War

accuses the Gambian Government of

involvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political party

called "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worried

only when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these people

are neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are not

properly protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vast

majority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,as

they actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anything

except to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which I

gauge their performance."



Do most of the the members on this list really feel the way Bass and apparently Abdou Gibba feel. Are they actually expressing the true sentiments of most Gambians especially those with an understanding of the real state of affairs as these two seem to have? I REALLY would like to know. (This question is not in jest!)



Peace.



Lat







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:53:25 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: "I AGREE"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



LATIR!!



You wrote:



"Do most of the the members on this list really feel the way Bass and

apparently Abdou Gibba feel. Are they actually expressing the true

sentiments of most Gambians especially those with an understanding of the

real state of affairs as these two seem to have? I REALLY would like to

know. (This question is not in jest!)"













I whole-hearted share the same views with Bass on such a matter and I

believe that we are "actually expressing the true sentiments of most

Gambians......" I

mean when certain Gambians intend to turn the Jammeh regime to a "Saddam

Hussein" one merely because they have been reaped off the privileges they

enjoyed (at the expense of our people) under the Jawara regime, YES, and

read my lines clear, I will stand so very firmly to agree to what Bass have

stated. All what such elements are doing is to exemplify Western, or to be

precise, United States democracy, and then use it as a basis for their

arguments, arguments they never brought up under the former regime because

things were very suitable for them. What reaction do you expect from the

other side? A matching "counter-attack", of course.



The last thing is, I hate sounding monotonous (repeating myself) because I

thought I have made my position sound and clear to you. If you think I will

just sit and fold my arms and listen to any destructive propaganda, then

you're giving me little credit.



Returning Peace on to you!

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 21:07:53 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Corruption no longer....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l, I got this piece from The World Bank.



Lamin drammeh.



On Sat, 25 Jan 97 09:15:14 EST, Service via Mail wrote...

>

>

>Corruption: No Longer the Missing Piece in Development Discussions

>

>How can development organizations help governments fight corruption? Long

>avoided as a taboo, corruption is increasingly the focus of attention. EDI's

>public sector reform group is working not only within the state sector but also

>with civil society to change expectations and build a consensus against bribery,

>extortion, and cronyism.

>

>Corruption is an impressive spoiler. It can turn a good policy into a messy

>failure. It can infect civil society, splitting it into rent-seeking elites and

>helpless spectators. It can increase costs, ruin efficiencies, and frustrate

>change.

>

>It can also be fought. Among international organizations and national

>governments, there's a new willingness to deal pragmatically with chronic

>malfeasance in government. According to the Global Coalition for Africa: "Good

>governance, which emerged five years ago as an incipient, vaguely defined issue

>of donor conditionality, is now a major subject of debate and definition within

>Africa, and is recognized as the reform that underpins all other reforms." As

>more international organizations and more courageous political leaders work to

>combat corruption, it will become harder for societies to condone it.

>

>Although many African leaders have found there is much to gain from trying to

>root out extortions and bribery, corruption is not unique to any country or

>region. Indeed, at a recent EDI workshop in Jordan, speakers offered experiences

>combating corruption in Britain, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Uganda, Singapore and the

>U.S.

>

>The anti-corruption movement is tightly linked to the proliferation of

>democratic societies and free presses. By raising expectations that elected

>officials not exploit public position for private advantage, the media can

>create a standard to which current and prospective political leaders can be

>held.

>

>However, the transition to openness and accountability is fraught with

>difficulties. Countries emerging from closed, secretive autocracies often find

>themselves deluged with published reports of corruption and official wrongdoing.

>It can seem, in such circumstances, that corruption has become a new pandemic, a

>sign that change has unleashed mostly unhealthy forces. In recently democratic

>Malawi, for example, amid increasingly shrill charges and countercharges of

>bribery and malfeasance, an exasperated parliamentarian declared, "We are all

>corrupt."

>

>Oscar Arias Sanchez, Nobel Laureate from Costa Rica, recently warned that people

>can become "so disenchanted with the corruption in democratic regimes that they

>have even welcomed a new dictatorship."

>

>What is needed is a system that exposes and punishes the truly corrupt and

>rewards the honest civil servant. The Economic Development Institute,

>collaborating with Transparency International (an NGO that helps governments

>fight corruption), is working to advance such systems in East Africa, the Middle

>East and elsewhere. Last August the two groups held a workshop in Tanzania that

>brought together government officials, non-governmental organizations, and law

>enforcement agencies.

>

>Opening the workshop, Tanzania's chief justice, Francis Nyalali, remarked that

>corruption had so deeply penetrated his country's politics that there were

>reasons to expect that "the worst corrupt practices that this country has ever

>seen" would dominate the imminent national elections.

>

>By raising awareness of the damage that can be wrought by corruption, EDI and

>its partners helped make it more difficult for Tanzanians to tolerate patterns

>of bribery and extortion by government officials. Corruption became a dominant

>campaign issue in the presidential elections. An upshot of the workshop was an

>anti-bribery pledge that candidates were asked to sign. Benjamin Mkapa, the

>ruling party's presidential candidate, made the fight against corruption a

>leading campaign theme, and after winning the election won headlines as "Mr.

>Clean" because of his insistence on rooting out corrupt officials and installing

>civil servants with clean records. He has also taken the unusual step of

>disclosing his and his wife's financial holdings. President Mkapa later wrote

>Transparency International that the "integrity pledge" has become "a useful

>weapon in my armory as I wage this war against corruption."

>

>It would be naive to equate proclamations with changed behavior. However, even

>the rhetoric of anti-corruption--reinforced by regularly exposing officials

>whose actions belie their declarations--creates an environment where "political

>mercenaries" operate with difficulty.

>

>Certain structural steps are important too. A "National Integrity Source Book

>for Building More Transparent and Accountable Government," prepared by

>Transparency International and EDI with funding from the Ford Foundation, sets

>out steps any government can take to build an environment less conducive to

>graft.

>

>The book makes the point that corruption "thrives in rigid systems with multiple

>bottlenecks and sources of monopoly power in government."

>

>However, the transition from from such a system may present new opportunities

>and incentives for bribery. Amid the many uncertainties of change, people "seek

>certainty, and they may try to achieve it by paying off officials," the source

>book warns.

>

>Sometimes anti-corruption efforts themselves become perverted as officials

>launch corruption cases to punish dissidents and unhinge political adversaries.

>

>As economists scrutinize corruption and its consequences, they find that the

>damage greatly exceeds the amount involved in bribes and extortions. Losses

>occur when government contracts are awarded as a result of bribery rather than

>efficiency, or when jobs are lost at firms that refuse to offer bribes and

>therefore lose business.

>

>Solidifying legal structures, establishing procurement codes, paying adequate

>salaries to civil servants all help. But as much as anything, leaders in the

>campaign against corruption see real gains where societies collectively find

>their way to different expectations of public behavior, where the long-accepted

>pathologies gradually come to be seen for what they are.

>

>EDI plans to translate the source book and publish regional versions for Latin

>America, the former Soviet Union, China and the Middle East. Much of EDI's

>thrust will continue to be raising public expectations. Says Petter Langseth,

>EDI's public sector management specialist, "The main message is that it's okay

>for people to expect a government that's not corrupt."





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 08:59:00 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Observations on Gambia-L

Message-ID: <"A5CED7FB*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="Re:"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Fellow Gambia-Lers,



Let me start off first by introducing myself. I became a member at the

beginning of the year and never got around to introducing myself to the

group. Well, here goes.. I am Amadou Fall, better known as Lamine Fall

to my former classmates of Gambia High School's Six Form (Alpha

Robinson, Tijan Drammeh, etc.) and I am currently employed as a Project

Engineer at an electric utility in Pennsylvania.



Here's my 2 cents worth of contribution to the following:



(Note that I've only excerpted a portion of B. Saho's write-up)



> One thing that bothered Africa for so long is the tendency to cling

> to tribe/clientage. Instead of supporting the incumbent because he is

> a Gambian we refer to tribal nonsense. Some writers have gone so far

> to suggest that one of the best things one could do in Africa is to

> abolish multi partism for a while. This would mean the incumbent

> leader/government will adhere only to national interest



I believe that we as Gambians and Africans need to reach a point of

maturity such that we can have a political system that allows our

people to elect a President and Cabinet based solely on their political

platform. By this, I do not mean an ethnocentic, religious nor

tribalistic platform. What I mean is a platform that puts ahead above

all the good of the country and that of Africa. For far too long, we

have been reduced to internecine bickering and civil war that has

resulted in the current state of affairs in Africa. Addressing the

situation in the Gambia, I believe that we owe the AFPRC government the

benefit of the doubt and that we should give them the opportunity to

"walk the talk". However, I must confess that I have been disappointed

by recent developments. That is, the spectacle of the President going

on National TV and threatening to "... Kill anybody that spreads

untruths". This act, as well as campaign related strong-arm tactics is

leading me to believe that some of Mr. M. Jawara's assertion(s) are true.



Above all, I wish to see the AFPRC succeed in its stated goal of

bettering the lot of ALL GAMBIANS with no regard to tribe, religious

beliefs nor political leanings.



Peace!



Amadou





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 10:04:48 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Observations on Gambia-L

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Now that another Amadou (Fall) is contributing to the Bantaba, it may be

helpful for both of us to add our last names to our contributions. Just

minor "stuff."



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 16:51:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970127155215.AAA9152@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Tijan Foon has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Tijan, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 08:52:21 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: RE: "I AGREE"

Message-ID: <



Abdou Oujimai,



I think, no I know, you must have misunderstood my message when you wrote the following in your reply:



> The last thing is, I hate sounding monotonous (repeating myself) because I

> thought I have made my position sound and clear to you. If you think I will

> just sit and fold my arms and listen to any destructive propaganda, then

> you're giving me little credit.



You did indeed make yourself quite clear. How you saw what I posted as ''destructive propaganda'' is beyond me. Let me make it clear, I AM NOT part of any anti-APRC, or whatever one wishes to call it, movement. I was simply surprised that both you and Bass felt the way you did. I have noticed for some time that the two of you seem to take a somewhat pro-APRC stance and there is NOTHING WRONG with that. Not only do you have the right to express your feelings in this forum but thus far the two of you have been quite clear in your convictions and in expressing why you feel the way you do.



My surprise was that in effect Bass was saying, in quite frank terms, that the goods of Jammeh and his regime far outweigh the ills of their ALLEGED misdoing including, what I've seen termed as ''Swiss-Gate'' and the Sissoho affair. While I have no gripes with such sentiments, I simply wanted to know how representative they were of the rest of this group and by extension Gambians as a whole. Do not interpret this as a way of knocking down what the two of you are saying. Am I the only one that is struck by what you guys are in effect saying? That is ALL I want to know, thus the short disclaimer at the end of my previous posting, "This question is not in jest!''



Again I have no intention of entering any propaganda war so you need not ''read between the lines''.



Peace. Once again :-)



Lat







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:10:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970127120934.15552B-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Bass,



I think you misunderstood my message. Read between the lines and then you=

=20

will know what I am really saying. Never jump to conclusions. On Sat, 27 Ja=

n=20

1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> ANNA!!

> Great!You are absolutely right.They are TRYING their best to

> develop

> the country by building the infrastructures without which no development

> can take off in any modern state.So,now that you have admitted what most

> of us love to be dismissive about,we can have a sensible discussion as

> to what needs to be done about the fact that there is an acute shortage

> of Gambian professionals to man the NEW INSTITUITIONS being built by

> the new regime.Such a discussion would be the next logical step; but it

> can come to pass on this List only after we have overcome our state of

> denial and admit that indeed there is a new hospital in FARRAFENNI,and

> that the person who built it is not from BARRAJALLI but from BUYAM,and

> that we don't have to love this person to admit that he is the builder

> of this hospital,and that this hospital needs highly educated and highly

> trained GAMBIANS and that we the privileged and educated sons and

> daughters of

> the Gambia have a moral obligation, and that we owe it to the rest of

> our

> country folks and to ourselves to show support and to coordinate with

> such a regime in a manner that would enable all of us as a nation to

> arrive=20

> at solutions for the practical problems that arise from the fact that

> some of the best Gambian minds are now resident in thousands and

> thousands of kilometers away from home,a direct and tragic result of the

> policies of the past regime.

>=20

> Anna,as a firm believer of the principles of democracy and the

> inviolability of the the human dignity,I am acutely aware of the fact

> that NOT EVERYTHING is ROSY in that realm

> in the Gambia,but I am also aware of the fact that SWEDEN,one of the

> finest democracies on the face of this planet,was not built in just two

> short years,nor was it renowned for its reverence for the rights and

> dignity of the individual at the dawn of its democratic

> experiment.So,even though we have moral a duty to criticise the

> Government whenever it abuses its power,we should never lose our sense

> of perspective.I believe

> it is terribly important to always remember that,even though these

> people are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give power

> back to a civilian administration different from themselves;even though

> they were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;

> even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number and

> magnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these two

> short years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country from

> Cairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unless

> there is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rare

> feat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree with

> you,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but many

> other things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,and

> from the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of the

> reasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or a

> Mariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustrated

> thief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when a

> Jawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time and

> again,or even when the States Department

> of the very America that sold drugs to its black population in the

> Ghettoes to finance it Contra War accuses the Gambian Government of

> involvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political party

> called "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worried

> only when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these people

> are neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are not

> properly

> protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vast

> majority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,as

> they actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anything

> except to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which I

> gauge their performance.

>=20

> One of our friends on this list recently wrote that he was very puzzled

> by the fact that I sound so informed and yet so crazy about Mr.YaYa

> Jammeh.To him,every smart Gambian should and must have contempt for YaYa

> Jammeh.Well,for his information,I am neither a snub nor a patrician,and

> that I would rather see a Farmer from KOINA (the last village in the

> Gambia)be the president of the Gambia, if he can deliver the Goods than

> see a Havard educated who would use his education only to defraud the

> Gambian People.Nobody who knows our former president could have in one

> million years predicted that he would so profoundly and tragically fail

> his people,the Gambian people. Everything was going well for him.He was

> tall,handsome,intelligent,infectiously charming,married the gorgeous

> daughter of the wealthiest man in the land,came from the=20

> the largest tribal grouping in the country,became the first president of

> one of the tiniest countries in the world with such a congenial and

> peace loving population

> that almost bordered on meekness.And yet,as you and I now know

> absolutely clearly,none of those initial advantages of a potentially

> very promising president has been able to translate itself into anything

> of substance for the Gambian people.Mr.Jammeh ,on the other hand,is a

> most unlikely president of the Gambia.Not terribly educated,he comes

> from an obscure village that some of our listers here would hate to read

> about.And yet he has in just this very short period of time achieved

> what can only be described as Gambia's Marshall Plan.History, of

> course,if I can paraphrase KARL MARX here,takes place twice.First, as a

> tragedy; and as a farce the second time around.Jawara is the Tragic

> Figure of Gambia's recent History;and the FARCE about Jammeh is that two

> years ago no sane Gambian expected anything from him and his co-coupers

> except chaos,blood,death and distruction; and yet, two years down the

> road ,the number of pregnant women from the rural areas that are being

> saved from death by the numerous clinics built by those very

> rifle-wielding coup makers could be nothing but high.That, I would have

> thought,should be be something to cheer and smile about.

>=20

> =09=09=09=09=09=09=09Regards Bassss!! =20

> any =20

> =20

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20



**********************************************

*=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *

* 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:17:30 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: "I AGREE"

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970127121303.15552C-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Abdou,

Please don't judge people that you do not know for you would be

very wrong. How do you know that those who do not support Yaya Jammeh is

" because they have been reaped off the privileges they

enjoyed (at the expense of our people) under the Jawara regime, YES, and

read my lines clear"? Are you suggesting that everybody should support

Yaya Jammeh because in your books he rescued the Gambia? Please make your

own choices and in future refrain from trying the choose for others or

make accusations that you cannot prove.



Anna.



On Mon, 27 Jan 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:



> LATIR!!

>

> You wrote:

>

> "Do most of the the members on this list really feel the way Bass and

> apparently Abdou Gibba feel. Are they actually expressing the true

> sentiments of most Gambians especially those with an understanding of the

> real state of affairs as these two seem to have? I REALLY would like to

> know. (This question is not in jest!)"

>

>

>

>

>

>

> I whole-hearted share the same views with Bass on such a matter and I

> believe that we are "actually expressing the true sentiments of most

> Gambians......" I

> mean when certain Gambians intend to turn the Jammeh regime to a "Saddam

> Hussein" one merely because they have been reaped off the privileges they

> enjoyed (at the expense of our people) under the Jawara regime, YES, and

> read my lines clear, I will stand so very firmly to agree to what Bass have

> stated. All what such elements are doing is to exemplify Western, or to be

> precise, United States democracy, and then use it as a basis for their

> arguments, arguments they never brought up under the former regime because

> things were very suitable for them. What reaction do you expect from the

> other side? A matching "counter-attack", of course.

>

> The last thing is, I hate sounding monotonous (repeating myself) because I

> thought I have made my position sound and clear to you. If you think I will

> just sit and fold my arms and listen to any destructive propaganda, then

> you're giving me little credit.

>

> Returning Peace on to you!

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>



**********************************************

* Anna Secka *

* 312 Barnum Hall *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 09:15:50 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <



In a previous posting, MOMODOU JAGANA wrote,





> at the moment the reent education system ( established by the former hon. BB

> Darboe), is dumpng to many young gambians out of the school system without

> giving them proper training.



It's funny because the changing of the education system that was introduced in '92-'93 (correct me if I am wrong) under what I believe was called the New Education Policy was supposed to address this very problem but seems as though it just made things worse and basically covered up for the lack of secondary schools in the country.



Does anyone know if this issue has been adressed by the Min. of Education since then (i.e. in Mrs. Jow's tenure)? Apart from the builing of new schools, which was badly needed, is the policy going to change so that our young brothers and sisters won't be ''dumped'', as Mr. Jagana put it, out of the school system?



Peace.



Lat







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:47:05 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I wish to dispel one of the recurring myths propagated by the

Jammeh propaganda machine, namely that there have been economic

developments during his reign.

From a purely objective view, development is measured taking into

consideration the progression or regression of the standard of living of

the average citizen of a country. When that test is applied to The

Gambia, what emerges is that the country is retreating away from the

Industrial Age.

Gross Domestic Product declined 6% in 1995 and 10% in 1996. This

puts The Gambia in the category of the worst performing economies in THE

WORLD. Tourism declined 60% in 1995, exports declined 30% and the

country is running the worst trade deficit in its history. Businessmen

are generally apprehensive and there is little investment activity and

unemployment is very high.

While I do not know what the per capita income is for 1994 and

1995, it is mathematically impossible for it to be higher than previous

years [ if you assume a normal statistical distribution, per capita would

have to increase 40% just to keep pace with inflation and GDP decline ].

My point is that the average Gambian is poorer today than he was when

Jammeh came to power.

The reasons for this economic performance are not hard to see.

Firstly, Jammeh has alienated Senegal to the point that it has virtually

imposed economic sanctions on The Gambia. Asked to comment on this,

Jammeh said [paraphrase] "If they want to, the Senegalese can lock the

border and throw the keys into the sea". As some of you know, Jammeh has

the crass mannerism of an immature high-schooler and the accompanying

intellectual depth.

Second reason for the economic doldrums is that Jammeh is plucking

some inexhaustible money tree and spending the money on questionable

projects. Also, Jammeh and his soldiers live in opulence that even Jawara

only dreamt of and wasting taxpayers' money on feeding an ever expanding

and unprofessional army.

The third reason is that Jammeh's government does not have the

brain trust necessary to solve some of the problems facing the country.

He has surrounded himself with mediocres and cronies who are almost

universally inexperienced and not trained to handled the tasks they are

assigned.

Jammeh's enthusiasm notwithstanding, it is critical thinking and

not idealism that solves problems. If The Gambia is to leave the

pre-Industrial Age period and enter the digital age, it has to be steered

by a mature and knowledgeable leadership equipped with the experience and

tools necessary to solve today's increasingly complex problems. Jammeh,

as the figures indicate, has failed woefully and should be brave enough

to step from the plate.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

Dept. of Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Jan 1996 12:35:01 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> Dear Gambia l,

>=20

> this is one topic that we all need to put in some effort. i believe

> malanding has raised a topic which needs intense discussions, and solut=

ions

> to follow. i strongly believe that the education system need to be

> reconsidered in the gambia, and it would be a great step for the new

> gorvernment to spend some resouces into this field.

>=20

> personally i am planning to setup a charitable foundation ( THE JAGANA

> FOUNDATION), which will be dedicated to increase the literacy and compu=

ter

> literacy in the gambia. i know this would be a big step, but it would a=

lso be

> a long run investment to the benefit of the nation, if it is to develop.

>=20

> at the moment the reent education system ( established by the former ho=

n. BB

> Darboe), is dumpng to many young gambians out of the school system with=

out

> giving them proper training.

>=20

> it would be great if members of this list contribute to this debate, an=

d

> maybe we might change the educatin system for a better nation.

>=20

> ( THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOO=

K. )

>=20

> MOMODOU JAGANA

> PRESIDENT

> THE JAGANA FOUNDATION.



Mr.JAGANA!!

Embarking on such an endeavour would be a fantastic contribution on

your part to the developmental needs of your motherland.I salute your

good thinking.Keep up the good work down there!!=20



Regards Basssss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 13:36:04 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: RE: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <"D40C0C8B*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e597725-00000001"





--openmail-part-0e597725-00000001

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Abdou,



I must complement you on a well written piece on the state of affairs

in the Gambia vis-a-vis "Development". As demonstrated throughout

Africa, at the early stages of new governments, be they

"democratically" elected or self-installed, there are these rapid

building of infrastructures that engender goodwill amongst the

populace. The only problem with these so-called "development" projects

is the lack of an overall plan as to where they fit.



As noted in several postings on the accomplishments, or lack thereof,

of the ruling clique, there does not exist the requisite manning and

administration of these ventures. I believe that one of the greatest

tragedies of the Sub-Saharan Africa development is the lack of

practical experience of managers and administrators of the affairs of

the countries. Far too often, people with no practical training are

tasked with efficiently and professionally running government agencies,

ministries and parastatals. By this, I mean the holders of higher

degrees of learning that have NEVER applied the classroom training to

real-world situations prior to been entrusted with these

responsibilities. (NO OFFENSE TO YOU ACADEMICS OUT THERE)



Just walk into any office within the Gambia, maybe with the exception

of some of the privately-owned businesses, and you typically encounter

workers that conduct business in the most un-professional of manners. I

do not blame them directly, for I believe it has a lot to do with the

lack proper managerial guidance.



To conclude my thoughts on the state of affairs with regards to

"Development", I want to invite members of the list to post their

thoughts on the following subject - THE PRACTICAL TRAINING OF MANAGERS,

ADMINISTRATORS, PROFESSIONALS & SUPPORT STAFFS IN THE GAMBIA.



Keep in mind that I am specifically referring to those workers that

have had the benefit of higher learning, be it Degrees, Certificates or

Diplomas.



Peace!



Amadou Fall

----------

From: GAMBIA-L-owner; at137

To: gambia-l

Subject: On the "development" myth

Date: Monday, January 27, 1997 12:47PM



Hi Folks,

I wish to dispel one of the recurring myths propagated by the

Jammeh propaganda machine, namely that there have been economic

developments during his reign.

From a purely objective view, development is measured taking into

consideration the progression or regression of the standard of living of

the average citizen of a country. When that test is applied to The

Gambia, what emerges is that the country is retreating away from the

Industrial Age.

Gross Domestic Product declined 6% in 1995 and 10% in 1996. This

puts The Gambia in the category of the worst performing economies in THE

WORLD. Tourism declined 60% in 1995, exports declined 30% and the

country is running the worst trade deficit in its history. Businessmen

are generally apprehensive and there is little investment activity and

unemployment is very high.

While I do not know what the per capita income is for 1994 and

1995, it is mathematically impossible for it to be higher than previous

years [ if you assume a normal statistical distribution, per capita would

have to increase 40% just to keep pace with inflation and GDP decline ].

My point is that the average Gambian is poorer today than he was when

Jammeh came to power.

The reasons for this economic performance are not hard to see.

Firstly, Jammeh has alienated Senegal to the point that it has virtually

imposed economic sanctions on The Gambia. Asked to comment on this,

Jammeh said [paraphrase] "If they want to, the Senegalese can lock the

border and throw the keys into the sea". As some of you know, Jammeh has

the crass mannerism of an immature high-schooler and the accompanying

intellectual depth.

Second reason for the economic doldrums is that Jammeh is plucking

some inexhaustible money tree and spending the money on questionable

projects. Also, Jammeh and his soldiers live in opulence that even Jawara

only dreamt of and wasting taxpayers' money on feeding an ever expanding

and unprofessional army.

The third reason is that Jammeh's government does not have the

brain trust necessary to solve some of the problems facing the country.

He has surrounded himself with mediocres and cronies who are almost

universally inexperienced and not trained to handled the tasks they are

assigned.

Jammeh's enthusiasm notwithstanding, it is critical thinking and

not idealism that solves problems. If The Gambia is to leave the

pre-Industrial Age period and enter the digital age, it has to be steered

by a mature and knowledgeable leadership equipped with the experience and

tools necessary to solve today's increasingly complex problems. Jammeh,

as the figures indicate, has failed woefully and should be brave enough

to step from the plate.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

Dept. of Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







--openmail-part-0e597725-00000001

Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQCaAAAAUGluZS5TVU4uMy45NUwuOTcwMTI3MTI0NjQ4LjIzNjk2QS0xMDAw

MDAoYSl0ZXJ2ZS5jYy5jb2x1bWJpYS5lZB1HQU1CSUEtTC1vd25lch0dHR1JTlRFUk5FVB0d

HR0dVVMdSUJNWDQwMB1QUEwdHR0dUkZDLTgyMh1HQU1CSUEtTC1vd25lckB1Lndhc2hpbmd0

b24uZWR1AGUq



--openmail-part-0e597725-00000001--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 14:11:49 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <9701272011.AA00709@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Does anyone know how much inport/export activity Taiwan is engaged in with the

Gambia? Also, how much fishing does Taiwan do in Gambian waters? Thanks...



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 15:34:20 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re:On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Abdou, I can't help it but to add my unqualified comments to your piece that

has provided a fair assessment of the state of affairs in The Gambia. I believe you are right on the money with the statistical facts on your piece. This is a

clear manifestations of the state of decadence I discussed in my posting the

other time. In the light of the foregoing and the facts given by Mr. Touray in

his piece, the Pandora's box is wide open for The Gambia and the out come is

scary.

It's without a doubt that the Jawara regime created some of the perturbations

on the political system by their failure to make necessary adjustments at time,

....at the time, but by no means were state of affairs this bad before in the

history of our republic. As some of you know already that Sir Dawda is a

relative of mine, and I have high regards for him, but I must state categorically and unequivocally that the reality of this fact has never been

the driving force of my postings in the net. In some of my postings in the past,

I had had the ocassion to criticise the short comings of the erstwhile administration of Jawara and I shall continue to do that ....appropriately.

This brings me to make a few observations on the conduct of our discussions.

We must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate into vulgarity

by making insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds of decency.

This man was just doing a job, you may disagree with him on the issues(I certainly do) but let us be civil towards one another when we make our remarks. I know

words don't kill, if they do, then we will all be mortally wounded by now. I

can also understand that some people have different definitions for decency

other than the conventional one to those folks...like the gentleman who made

an unfair comments on the former first lady, I'm not sure if this message can

reform you.

To conclude, the prime minister of Malaysia Mahtarirr Mohammad once said, giving

freedom to some people is like presenting flowers to a monkey as a gesture, the

monkey in turn will destroy the flower immediately because it does not recognisethe symbolism.

I hope all of us will appreciate the opportunity this forum provides in the

sense of free and open debate for a cause of national development..and not to

turn it into senseless smear campaign.



MUSA BASSADI

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 20:04:30 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Help

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi gambia-l

We need the email address of Baba Gale Jallow of The Observer. So

we be highly appreciative if the members living in The Gambia could call

The Observer office and get us this address.

Thanks in advance,

-Abdou Touray.



*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Dept. of Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 21:02:25 -0500

From: William Roberts <

To:

Subject: Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO' -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Ousman,



Happy new year! Hope your first semester went well. We have just

begun the spring semester, I expect to have the Gambia book: Tubabs

Under the Baobab, off the press this week. I took 10 students to

Guatemala earlier this month, and will begin to look at another trip to The

Gambia very soon.



I'll write more later, stay in touch.



Yahya Bajaha, aka, Bill Roberts



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 22:43:44 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <





REF; TO LAT,



I very much understand that the changes were made to address this problem.

however due to over population in the schol system, the students that finish

middle school ( equivalent to form 3, in the past system), and to do not have

good grades are not given the opportunity, to further their education. but

are rather forced out of the school system with a certificate not worthy of

any thing.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 22:52:20 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <





Dear francis,



i think this would be properly answered by someone who is properly infromed

about the relevant stats. since in africa governments HARDLY PUBLISH SUCH

STATS.



momodou jagana.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 03:04:55 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <



The information you gave is very disturbing, and I was wondering where you

read, or got this information. Please let me know if you can, for there might

be more relevant information that can be obtained from this source (present

&future).





thanks



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:29:30 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hello Members!



ABDOU (TOURAY)I am in no position of commenting on your statistics but

assuming they are correct, are we not forgetting the obvious, namely

consequences of international sanctions (one thing the Jawaras propaganda

machine managed to accomplish). I don't think you believe (for real) that

the decline in tourism is something controlled by the government but if you

do I will remind you of some western governments' propaganda (triggered by

their "man" against tourism, among other things, in Gambia. "...Jammeh has

alienated Senegal...." This information is false and misleading. All

Gambians know that it's Senegal that "alienated" Gambia and the truth of the

matter is, Senegal did just that in gesture of retaliating on Jawara for

betraying the trust after restoring him to power in 1981. Jammeh's first

trip abroad was in Senegal (correct me). The aim of the trip was to restore

the brotherly/sisterly relationship we had. He appealed for a better

relationship in all aspects and to substantiate this, Senegalese

contractors, alongside with their Gambian counterparts, benefitted from some

of the undergoing projects.



"...Development is measured taking into consideration the progression or

regression of the standard of living of the average citizen of a country".

This is very true but in the case of our country you only stated that "the

average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh came to power" but

failed to provide us with supporting indicators. I will comment on this when

the indicators are provided. As far as I am concerned THE AVERAGE GAMBIAN

(from Banjul to Koina) has never been well-off since independence. The money

that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave "subsistence-aid" to

others. "....When that test is applied to The Gambia, what emerges is that

the country is retreating away from the Industrial Age". What is the basis

of your theory here? Are we forgetting the history of the Industrial

Revolution? What nation can be industrially developed without the basic

machineries to support it (infrastructure; schools and universities that are

to trigger Research and Development and produce a qualified and able work

force; information networks to inform the mass, etc)? I don't think these

areas where a priority to the former government. Our country was the one and

only one Sovereign State up to the late 90s without a Single University, a

single TV station and the only State Radio Station couldn't be received in

some parts of the country....yes and yet we are in the "Industrial Age".

Gambia was degenerating, getting rotten before Jammeh and his guys stepped

in. While many countries get newer every year, Gambia was getting older. At

childhood, I remember playing in the clear running gutters and playing

"service" and football on the streets. All that died out. The reason I need

not elaborate. As far as I am concerned, and I believe I represent the

opinion of many, as reality indicates, Jammeh should even take a firmer

stand and carry the country through.



MR JAWARA, I am the "gentleman who made an unfair comment on the former

first lady...; ...we must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate

into vulgarity by insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds

of decency. This man was just doing a job.....". Are you forgetting that

this was in response to you degenerating productive discussions into

vulgarity by insults at Jammeh and members of his government? Tell me in

what "Commandment" was it written that Sir Dawda descends from "purity" and

Jammeh from "filth"? One thing I seem to agree with you is, that we should

"be civil towards one another when we make our remarks." I hope you've got

the taste of your own medicine and will in future "be civil...." when you

make your "remarks." THIS SHOULD BE THE NATURE OF GAMBIA-L.



Lastly, I agree with you again... "I hope all of us will appreciate the

opportunity this forum provides in sense of free and open (AND PRODUCTIVE,

MY EMPHASIS) debate for a cause of national development... and not to turn

it into senseless smear campaign." Until then we shall never go forward.



PEACE be unto you all (members)!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 11:04:41 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



OH!.. A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT OUT



I (Abdou Oujimai) wrote:



"...The money that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave

"subsistence-aid" to others." POINT IF OBSERVATION: Those who benefitted

from the "subsistence-aid" were those who had privileged relatives and

subordinates. The under previledged had to sweat every single day to make

ends meet. Remember the "Buba Cham" example in K. Touray's "Rethinking Basic

Education." My own mom had to dig-up groundnut leftovers on already

harvested land to put a meal on the floor. ABDOU TOURAY, If this is the

better standard of living you're referring to, then am sorry, but you have

absolutely no compassion and respect of human dignity for the "AVERAGE GAMBIAN."



PEACE, once again!

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 14:31:52 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



Thanks to Mr. Touray for setting this important issue on the agenda, and the

rest for their contributions.

I don't think there is any disagreement on the fact that education is one of the

pillars of socio-economic development, since it can be link to all the other sectors,

like health, poverty alleviation and so on.

The point here is how to make it available to all Gambians regardless

of "class", "ethnicity", religion and regional belonging. Mr. Yaya Jalllow

came with some suggestions about a kind of a cost recovery

system where parents pay a certain amount to a pool. I think we

should always have at the back of our mind that up to 60 percent of the Gambian

population are living under the food poverty line, and the situation

is worst in the rural areas. Saving is good, but, one should at least

satisfy the basic needs before one could think of saving. The

preoccupation of the government should be how to socially uplift the

majority of the Gambians. My believe is that one has to make

sure that the people have the ability to pay before one demands

payment.

I think Malanding asked a very interesting question which should be

further examined. For your information Malanding, am helping a former

teacher of mine Mr. Baba Silla (presently residing in Norway), who is

working on "Gambian Owned NGO" to help educate as many Gambian

children as possible. We will come with the details of the project

later. He will surely co-operate with organisations with similar intentions,

like the Jagana Foundation of my old pal President Jagana.

The presence of NGOs in this sector does not mean that the government

should not see this task as one of its main responsibilities. The

NGOs should be seen as a supplement. As I wrote in an earlier

contribution to this list, if the government help the people to get

an education, they don't need to tell them what to do next.

Many reactionary and backward regimes have given less priority to the

education of their people. This is logical, since they

were not planning to do a good job. Why give the people tools which will

enable to scrutinise your activities. As they say "IGNORANCE IS AN

ENSLAVING POWER".

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 15:41:22 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HI Camara Modou!



Kindly enroll a new member: Omar S. Saho :



Thanks!

::)))Abdou Oujiami







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 16:39:22 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970128154024.AAA24382@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Omar S. Saho has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Omar, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 13:16:14 -0500 (EST)

From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Could you add Bekaye Keita to the list? His address is

"gs01bkk@panther.gsu.edu"



Thanks.



********************************************

* Fatou N'Jie *

* Decision Sciences Department *

* Georgia State University *

* *

* Email:

* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *

********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:38:42 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: RE: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <



Hi,



I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are very apprehensive of the economy and thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic department waiting to be cleared.



According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us because there is indeed a lot of unemployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wondering how many are making it.



Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pinch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre quality, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least D100 for a single meal (small family). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank to dip into savings account or if that is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know quite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation including myself.



In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alright but there are some streets that taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:29:30 +0100

> From: Abdou Gibba <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: RE: On the "development" myth

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hello Members!

>

> ABDOU (TOURAY)I am in no position of commenting on your statistics but

> assuming they are correct, are we not forgetting the obvious, namely

> consequences of international sanctions (one thing the Jawaras propaganda

> machine managed to accomplish). I don't think you believe (for real) that

> the decline in tourism is something controlled by the government but if you

> do I will remind you of some western governments' propaganda (triggered by

> their "man" against tourism, among other things, in Gambia. "...Jammeh has

> alienated Senegal...." This information is false and misleading. All

> Gambians know that it's Senegal that "alienated" Gambia and the truth of the

> matter is, Senegal did just that in gesture of retaliating on Jawara for

> betraying the trust after restoring him to power in 1981. Jammeh's first

> trip abroad was in Senegal (correct me). The aim of the trip was to restore

> the brotherly/sisterly relationship we had. He appealed for a better

> relationship in all aspects and to substantiate this, Senegalese

> contractors, alongside with their Gambian counterparts, benefitted from some

> of the undergoing projects.

>

> "...Development is measured taking into consideration the progression or

> regression of the standard of living of the average citizen of a country".

> This is very true but in the case of our country you only stated that "the

> average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh came to power" but

> failed to provide us with supporting indicators. I will comment on this when

> the indicators are provided. As far as I am concerned THE AVERAGE GAMBIAN

> (from Banjul to Koina) has never been well-off since independence. The money

> that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave "subsistence-aid" to

> others. "....When that test is applied to The Gambia, what emerges is that

> the country is retreating away from the Industrial Age". What is the basis

> of your theory here? Are we forgetting the history of the Industrial

> Revolution? What nation can be industrially developed without the basic

> machineries to support it (infrastructure; schools and universities that are

> to trigger Research and Development and produce a qualified and able work

> force; information networks to inform the mass, etc)? I don't think these

> areas where a priority to the former government. Our country was the one and

> only one Sovereign State up to the late 90s without a Single University, a

> single TV station and the only State Radio Station couldn't be received in

> some parts of the country....yes and yet we are in the "Industrial Age".

> Gambia was degenerating, getting rotten before Jammeh and his guys stepped

> in. While many countries get newer every year, Gambia was getting older. At

> childhood, I remember playing in the clear running gutters and playing

> "service" and football on the streets. All that died out. The reason I need

> not elaborate. As far as I am concerned, and I believe I represent the

> opinion of many, as reality indicates, Jammeh should even take a firmer

> stand and carry the country through.

>

> MR JAWARA, I am the "gentleman who made an unfair comment on the former

> first lady...; ...we must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate

> into vulgarity by insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds

> of decency. This man was just doing a job.....". Are you forgetting that

> this was in response to you degenerating productive discussions into

> vulgarity by insults at Jammeh and members of his government? Tell me in

> what "Commandment" was it written that Sir Dawda descends from "purity" and

> Jammeh from "filth"? One thing I seem to agree with you is, that we should

> "be civil towards one another when we make our remarks." I hope you've got

> the taste of your own medicine and will in future "be civil...." when you

> make your "remarks." THIS SHOULD BE THE NATURE OF GAMBIA-L.

>

> Lastly, I agree with you again... "I hope all of us will appreciate the

> opportunity this forum provides in sense of free and open (AND PRODUCTIVE,

> MY EMPHASIS) debate for a cause of national development... and not to turn

> it into senseless smear campaign." Until then we shall never go forward.

>

> PEACE be unto you all (members)!!

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 11:34:22 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



All,



Bekaye Keita has been added as requested. Welcome! and please send in your intro to the group.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 16:08:28 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sarian's message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



>

> Hi,

>

> I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are very apprehensive of the economy and thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic department waiting to be cleared.

>

> According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us because there is indeed a lot of unemployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wondering how many are making it.

>

> Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pinch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre quality, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least D100 for a single meal (small family). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank to dip into savings account or if that is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know quite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation including myself.

>

> In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alright but there are some streets that taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.

>

> Sarian

>

> > From

> > Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:29:30 +0100

> > From: Abdou Gibba <

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: RE: On the "development" myth

> > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > X-Sender:

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Hello Members!

> >

> > ABDOU (TOURAY)I am in no position of commenting on your statistics but

> > assuming they are correct, are we not forgetting the obvious, namely

> > consequences of international sanctions (one thing the Jawaras propaganda

> > machine managed to accomplish). I don't think you believe (for real) that

> > the decline in tourism is something controlled by the government but if you

> > do I will remind you of some western governments' propaganda (triggered by

> > their "man" against tourism, among other things, in Gambia. "...Jammeh has

> > alienated Senegal...." This information is false and misleading. All

> > Gambians know that it's Senegal that "alienated" Gambia and the truth of the

> > matter is, Senegal did just that in gesture of retaliating on Jawara for

> > betraying the trust after restoring him to power in 1981. Jammeh's first

> > trip abroad was in Senegal (correct me). The aim of the trip was to restore

> > the brotherly/sisterly relationship we had. He appealed for a better

> > relationship in all aspects and to substantiate this, Senegalese

> > contractors, alongside with their Gambian counterparts, benefitted from some

> > of the undergoing projects.

> >

> > "...Development is measured taking into consideration the progression or

> > regression of the standard of living of the average citizen of a country".

> > This is very true but in the case of our country you only stated that "the

> > average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh came to power" but

> > failed to provide us with supporting indicators. I will comment on this when

> > the indicators are provided. As far as I am concerned THE AVERAGE GAMBIAN

> > (from Banjul to Koina) has never been well-off since independence. The money

> > that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave "subsistence-aid" to

> > others. "....When that test is applied to The Gambia, what emerges is that

> > the country is retreating away from the Industrial Age". What is the basis

> > of your theory here? Are we forgetting the history of the Industrial

> > Revolution? What nation can be industrially developed without the basic

> > machineries to support it (infrastructure; schools and universities that are

> > to trigger Research and Development and produce a qualified and able work

> > force; information networks to inform the mass, etc)? I don't think these

> > areas where a priority to the former government. Our country was the one and

> > only one Sovereign State up to the late 90s without a Single University, a

> > single TV station and the only State Radio Station couldn't be received in

> > some parts of the country....yes and yet we are in the "Industrial Age".

> > Gambia was degenerating, getting rotten before Jammeh and his guys stepped

> > in. While many countries get newer every year, Gambia was getting older. At

> > childhood, I remember playing in the clear running gutters and playing

> > "service" and football on the streets. All that died out. The reason I need

> > not elaborate. As far as I am concerned, and I believe I represent the

> > opinion of many, as reality indicates, Jammeh should even take a firmer

> > stand and carry the country through.

> >

> > MR JAWARA, I am the "gentleman who made an unfair comment on the former

> > first lady...; ...we must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate

> > into vulgarity by insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds

> > of decency. This man was just doing a job.....". Are you forgetting that

> > this was in response to you degenerating productive discussions into

> > vulgarity by insults at Jammeh and members of his government? Tell me in

> > what "Commandment" was it written that Sir Dawda descends from "purity" and

> > Jammeh from "filth"? One thing I seem to agree with you is, that we should

> > "be civil towards one another when we make our remarks." I hope you've got

> > the taste of your own medicine and will in future "be civil...." when you

> > make your "remarks." THIS SHOULD BE THE NATURE OF GAMBIA-L.

> >

> > Lastly, I agree with you again... "I hope all of us will appreciate the

> > opportunity this forum provides in sense of free and open (AND PRODUCTIVE,

> > MY EMPHASIS) debate for a cause of national development... and not to turn

> > it into senseless smear campaign." Until then we shall never go forward.

> >

> > PEACE be unto you all (members)!!

> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai

> >

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 16:44:28 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sarian's message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:



> Hi,

>

> I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are very apprehensive of the economy and

thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic department waiting to be cleared.

>

> According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us because there is indeed a lot of une

mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wondering how many are making it.

>

> Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pinch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre quality, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least D100 for a single meal (small fami

ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank to dip into savings account or if t

hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know quite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation including myself.

>

> In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alright but there are some streets th

at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.

>

> Sarian



Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one

who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.

It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as it

is.



The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has

become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the

people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to see

is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.



Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the government's

inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what used

to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a time when

anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!



Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and the

Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes. Where

does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the Gambia

by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambia

the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, where

the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who

will be the victims? None but the young generation.



Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a great

deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this list. We

must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,

especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.



Ramadan Karim to all.



Regards, Moe S. Jallow





===========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

===========================================================================















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 18:08:40 +0000

From: "NJIE OMAR E" <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Can you please add Mambuna Bojang to the list! His address is:

paomar@iglou.com



Thanks,

Omar.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 20:29:02 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Africa: International Crime

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> > Special Report: Both the FBI and the US Drug Enforcement

> > Administration will post permanent agents in South Africa next

> > year. THOMAS CALLAHAN explains why South Africa can't go it

> > alone in the fight against crime.

> >

> > # # # Thomas J. Callahan (

> > Program Director for the International Republican Institute.

> > >From 1992-95, he was Director of African Affairs at the US

> > Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He has lived in

> > Johannesburg since December 1995. This article was written in

> > his personal capacity, and does not necessarily represent the

> > views of IRI. For more information, contact Callahan at IRI,

> > 20 Melle St., 2nd Fl., Braamfontein 2001, South Africa. Tel:

> > 27-11-403-8956; Fax: 27-11-339-3368.

> >

> > ************************************************************

> > On a Sunday morning not long ago, I was strolling down Rockey

> > Street in the Yeoville section of Johannesburg. In the half

> > kilometre between the Time Square Cafe and Rockerfeller's Nite

> > Club, I was approached three times by drug dealers. Granted,

> > I have a beard and was overdue for a haircut, but this was

> > ridiculous.

> >

> > I was already annoyed after the first two solicitations when

> > a skinny guy in a rasta hat hissed at me and approached. I

> > responded to him with a loud, "What's that? Oh, you're a drug

> > dealer, is that it?" His eyes darted back and forth a few

> > times and, possibly thinking I was a PAGAD member with a box

> > of matches, he took a step back and said, "No, no man! Not

> > drugs, just ganja!" [N.B.: PAGAD is abbreviation for People

> > Against Gangsterism and Drugs, a virulent vigilante group in

> > the Western Cape which burned to death one high profile drug

> > lord in the Cape Flats area near Cape Town.]

> >

> > The story always gets a laugh, but that comical little fellow

> > who pretended he wasn't a real drug dealer is but the tip of

> > an enormous iceberg whose mass lurks dangerously near.

> >

> > The fact that South Africa has a growing drug problem, and,

> > more generally, a major crime problem, is not exactly fresh

> > news. But, the size, sophistication, complexity and reach of

> > the international syndicates that employ my ganja-peddling

> > friend and hundreds of thousands like him may come as a shock.

> >

> > Leading law enforcement agencies around the world have

> > concluded that international crime can only be fought

> > internationally, and they are eager to assist South Africa.

> > This is not "foreign aid" in the altruistic sense. Rather,

> > foreign governments view South Africa as a linchpin country

> > for emerging international crime syndicates whose deadly reach

> > extends far into their own countries.

> >

> > "Grave crime is no longer bound by the constraints of borders.

> > Such offenses as terrorism, nuclear smuggling, organised

> > crime, computer crime and drug trafficking can spill over from

> > other countries into the United States."

> >

> > US FBI Director Louis Freeh made this statement in March 1996

> > to the members of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations,

> > the committee which controls the expenditure of US government

> > resources. The topic of the hearing was international

> > organised crime, and he argued persuasively for the generous

> > funding of FBI field offices abroad: "One of the most

> > effective ways to fight international crime is by building

> > cop-to-cop bridges between American law enforcement and our

> > overseas counterparts. More and more of these bridges are

> > being built, and successes are flowing from them." The FBI has

> > agents serving in 23 nations. The US Drug Enforcement

> > Administration (DEA) is even more internationally oriented,

> > with 70 offices in 49 countries worldwide. Both agencies are

> > planning to post senior agents to South Africa on a permanent

> > basis in 1997.

> >

> > Many other countries have law enforcement liaison officers in

> > their embassies here, and numerous exchanges, conferences,

> > technical assistance and training seminars involving foreign

> > crime fighters are occurring. It is an ominous indication of

> > the degree to which South Africa is considered one of those

> > countries most vulnerable to international criminal

> > operations. The spectre of Colombia and Nigeria, whose basic

> > government institutions were undermined and corrupted by

> > criminal organisations, fuels the desire of experienced

> > international law enforcement to provide timely and useful

> > support for South Africa.

> >

> > On the drug front, the problem is bad and is likely to get

> > worse. South Africa's status as a narcotics transit country

> > has become well established. In fact, it has become

> > increasingly central for global commerce in contraband of all

> > kinds.

> >

> > The region's extensive air, sea and land infrastructure make

> > it a prime conduit for moving illegal cargos. The number of

> > airlines operating from Johannesburg International Airport has

> > increased from 20 in April 1994 to more than 120 today,

> > including those originating in drug source countries like

> > Thailand, India and Brazil. Long, porous borders and weak

> > border controls, including undermanned ports and numerous

> > secondary airports, give drug traffickers and other smugglers

> > nearly unlimited access .

> >

> > The large banking and financial sector in South Africa and

> > lack of adequate money laundering controls allow profits from

> > illegal trade to mix easily with legitimate revenues. Police

> > forces in the region are understaffed and undertrained.

> > Current customs and immigration laws cannot adequately cope

> > with the massive volume of international connections.

> >

> > Regarding the domestic consumption of drugs, the question is

> > not whether it will rise, but by how much. Transit countries

> > tend to become user countries. It is happening quite quickly

> > in South Africa, and, like so many other ills, it can be

> > blamed in part on the shaky rand.

> >

> > The economics are quite simple and predictable: Drug transit

> > countries with fluctuating currencies quickly become drug

> > consumption countries because traffickers (more specifically,

> > the in-country controllers who monitor and oversee courier

> > activity) would rather be paid their share of the profits with

> > the product itself, which doesn't lose value, than with cash

> > in an unpredictable local currency. Controllers with product

> > to sell need domestic buyers, and they employ a wide variety

> > of techniques to generate demand. These invariably result in

> > rocketing dependency.

> >

> > One DEA agent who asked not to be named observed this

> > phenomenon first hand when he was stationed in Pakistan in the

> > early 1980s: "Pakistan was a premier heroin producer and

> > transit country for markets in Europe and the United States.

> > When I got there, we estimated there were fewer than 100

> > heroin addicts. The traffickers had just begun taking their

> > cuts in product and selling it locally. In just two years,

> > the number of addicts was up to half a million. Today, the

> > government of Pakistan says the number of addicts is 1.3

> > million, but I think even that estimate is low.

> >

> > Speaking at a conference on crime in August, Sylvaine de

> > Miranda, director of Johannesburg's Phoenix House, confirmed

> > the emergence of this trend in South Africa: "Four years ago,

> > heroin was almost unobtainable in South Africa. now free

> > samples of heroin are often provided when you buy cocaine or

> > crack."

> >

> > The Nigerian Connection

> >

> > Africa did not play a significant role in the international

> > drug trade until fairly recently. Producing neither opium nor

> > coca, it was not a source for heroin or cocaine. Although

> > Africa has a long tradition of dagga [marijuana] cultivation,

> > it was never a significant international supplier since

> > virtually every other region of the world also produced

> > marijuana.

> >

> > Africa's real contribution to the international drug trade

> > began in the early 1980s when a group of Nigerian naval

> > officers undergoing training in India organised a trafficking

> > ring to smuggle Southwest Asian heroin to Europe and,

> > eventually, to the United States. Organised around a virtual

> > army of couriers, this initial effort was boosted by the

> > collapse of the Nigerian economy in the mid-80s, allowing

> > smugglers to be recruited more cheaply and in greater numbers.

> >

> > Today, Nigerians run some of the premier drug trafficking and

> > organised crime networks in the world. They still rely

> > heavily on individual couriers known as "swallowers," who

> > transport drugs by wrapping them in condoms or the fingertips

> > of surgical gloves and ingesting them. Upon safe arrival at

> > the delivery site, they are given a laxative and a magazine.

> > (Users should think about that the next time they consider

> > snorting a line of coke.) This method precludes the seizure

> > of large, costly shipments even if it means only small amounts

> > can be smuggled at any one time. The networks continuously

> > make significant operational adjustments to avoid detection

> > and apprehension (for example, they changed the "profile" of

> > their couriers from West African men to mostly young or

> > middle-aged white women).

> >

> > According to a recent DEA report, Nigerian groups are major

> > traffickers in both heroin and cocaine in South Africa:

> > "Since 1993, 60,000 Nigerian citizens have moved to the

> > Johannesburg/Pretoria area, particularly Johannesburg's

> > inner-city, high-rise suburb of Hillbrow. Many enter South

> > Africa as tourists, illegally obtain South African

> > identification books, and then apply for South African

> > passports. Some have claimed South African citizenship

> > through political asylum

> >

> > "According to SANAB [South African Narcotics Bureau], many of

> > these individuals have no visible means of support, yet are

> > living very affluent lifestyles."

> >

> > Law-abiding Nigerians are, of course, unhappy with the

> > international reputation for drug trafficking and fraud that

> > the nation's active criminal minority has attracted. Whether

> > the stigmatisation is fair or not, the threat is real and

> > growing. Jonathan Winer, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of

> > State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, told a

> > Congressional committee in September that Nigerian enterprises

> > were organised and active in at least 60 countries worldwide.

> > "They are adaptable, polycrime organisations. They launder

> > money in Hong Kong, buy cocaine in the Andes, run prostitution

> > and gambling rings in Spain and Italy, and corrupt legitimate

> > business in Great Britain.South African authorities have

> > advised the US of their deep concern over Nigerian criminal

> > penetration of the entire southern African region, including

> > heroin and cocaine trafficking, frauds, car theft, alien

> > smuggling and gang activities."

> >

> > The situation is so bad that the US government is afraid to

> > offer anti-fraud training to Nigerian police or central

> > bankers for fear that the training will merely increase the

> > sophistication of Nigerian crooks.

> >

> > Thankfully, criminal organisations in South Africa have not

> > penetrated government agencies to that extent, and foreign

> > governments are eager to assist South African crime fighters.

> > The DEA report quoted above has high praise for the South

> > Africa Narcotics Bureau: "There is no evidence of

> > drug-related corruption among senior drug law enforcement

> > officials. SANAB has earned a reputation worldwide as a

> > highly-dedicated and competent law enforcement agency. SANAB

> > is aggressively cooperating with drug law enforcement

> > officials from the United States and other countries "

> >

> > But SANAB is just one entity with approximately 340 agents

> > fighting an illicit industry worth billions. There can be no

> > doubt that they are on the front lines of a bitter struggle

> > when one considers that between 1994 and 1995, 31 SANAB

> > officials were shot in the line of duty or died as a result of

> > job-related stress. The question remains whether all the

> > offers of international assistance and cooperation will be

> > enough.

> >

> > International Training and Collaboration

> >

> > Peter Gastrow, a Special Adviser to the Minister of Safety and

> > Security, describes different stages in which South African

> > law enforcement needs have changed.

> >

> > South Africa had first to form one service out of 11 different

> > police organisations, and a new training and integration

> > curriculum was necessary. It received assistance in that

> > effort from a number of countries, including the UK,

> > Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Ongoing

> > planning and training requirements signal a different phase in

> > which French, Belgian and British police forces have assisted

> > with public order police training, community policing, and

> > provincial law enforcement efforts.

> >

> > In the current stage, says Gastrow, South Africa's focus is on

> > improving overall effectiveness in a range of areas, and he

> > views international cooperation as critical: "The Ministry

> > wants to expand international contact and cooperation.

> > Southern Africa has been our immediate focus, and this has

> > resulted in some restructuring in our police services. We

> > have reinforced our connection with Interpol, and that is

> > yielding good results. And we are finalizing a number of

> > international agreements to facilitate exchanges and

> > information sharing. Cooperation can only improve if police

> > agencies like the FBI and DEA have an ongoing presence here in

> > South Africa."

> >

> > The areas which he identified as benefitting from

> > international expertise include: detection and investigative

> > methods; narcotics trafficking; motor vehicle thefts and

> > smuggling; white collar crime, including money laundering and

> > fraud; official corruption; general management and

> > administrative techniques; and cross border arms smuggling.

> >

> > In some ways, the United States is a latecomer to the process.

> > Anti-apartheid legislation remaining on the books in America

> > prevented any police assistance to South Africa during the

> > pre-election period that the European Union, Commonwealth and

> > United Nations were sending police and security observer

> > missions here.

> >

> > It appears, however, that the US is making up for lost time.

> > In addition to the planned opening of DEA and FBI offices

> > here, there has been a great deal of US-sponsored activity:

> > the US Customs Service has conducted several courses in

> > border, air and seaport control for South African and

> > neighbouring country police; the US Marshal's Service has

> > provided technical assistance for South Africa's witness

> > protection program; the Department of the Treasury has held

> > several courses on methods to thwart money laundering; and the

> > DEA has conducted several drug enforcement seminars and has

> > helped SANAB establish a trafficker database.

> >

> > South African participants in these and other nations'

> > training programs are generally enthusiastic about them. A

> > five year veteran of SANAB, Captain Kadwa has been to ten or

> > so internationally sponsored conferences or training programs.

> > "Any effort on the drug side, any strategy will always have to

> > have an international effort. Any isolated effort will not

> > work. We used to have just mandrax and cannabis to worry

> > about. Now we are dealing with cocaine, heroin, and a big

> > Nigeria connection. We have to learn their mentality,

> > understand their tactics and their modus operandi.

> >

> > "The US knows these guys already and can provide helpful

> > information. They have also developed various laws like the

> > one to fight money laundering . They've had that law for 26

> > years. They can show us how it evolved, and then we can adapt

> > it in ways that make sense for South Africa."

> >

> > Not all of these programs have filtered down to the street

> > cops on the front lines. Police in the Soweto Dog Unit have

> > not received much assistance from abroad since a DEA dog

> > trainer worked with them two years ago.

> >

> > With 50 people in the dog squad, they cover all of Soweto 24

> > hours a day. At any given time, they are a few handlers short

> > that they have lost to border patrol or other special duties.

> > The lack of manpower would make it very difficult for them to

> > take advantage of training courses even if they were

> > available, but they would like to have access to information

> > about new techniques, drugs, and developments. All their

> > information, they say, they get from the street.

> >

> > The Globalisation of Law Enforcement

> >

> > According to some observers of the situation in South Africa,

> > training and good police work are not enough by themselves.

> > The criminal justice system in its entirety must work

> > reasonably well or effective law enforcement techniques will

> > not matter.

> >

> > The establishment of laws that authorise conspiracy

> > investigations, promote criminal asset seizure and forfeiture

> > and prohibit money laundering, for example, would allow police

> > to employ the more sophisticated types of investigative

> > techniques that have been used successfully against organised

> > crime in some other countries. Some of this legislation,

> > modelled on those laws but adapted to South Africa's needs,

> > has already been proposed.

> >

> > The judicial system must also have the procedural capacity to

> > successfully prosecute, convict and imprison guilty criminals

> > even when they have enormous legal talent at their disposal.

> > Incompetent or corrupt judges must be identified and properly

> > dealt with by a strong internal control system.

> >

> > In addition, priorities based on sound information must be

> > established. Veteran law enforcement officials from abroad

> > refer to South Africa as a "target-rich environment," meaning

> > that there are a lot of criminals, or targets, for law

> > enforcement to go after. The problem with such an environment

> > is that government can quickly squander its limited crime

> > fighting resources and achieve only marginal results if they

> > use them to pursue highly elusive or unimportant targets.

> >

> > An example of this might be using the entire SANAB force,

> > including its undercover agents, to arrest all the petty

> > dealers in Yeoville and Hillbrow. Arrest statistics would

> > rise temporarily, a few of the dealers would be successfully

> > prosecuted, and all of the agents' covers would be blown.

> >

> > The only way law enforcement can "work smart" in a target-rich

> > environment is to have enough information to identify the size

> > and nature of the threat, assess its consequences, and design

> > an effective strategy to impose the most damage on the

> > criminal organisation at the least relative cost.

> >

> > Going after syndicate leaders and financiers is one method

> > used successfully against the Cali drug cartel in Colombia.

> > The arrest and successful prosecution of a number of Cali

> > kingpins in 1995 was the result of years of front-end

> > information gathering and analysis. North American, European

> > and Asian law enforcement agencies worked closely with the

> > Colombian police in that process. There is no reason that the

> > same forces couldn't be marshalled against South Africa's

> > emerging criminal kingpins.

> >

> > If the world were a fair place, South Africa would be given a

> > breather to sort out its own domestic political and economic

> > issues after all it's been through in the last 50 years. It

> > should not have to deal with gangs of highly mobile,

> > well-funded, and destabilising crime syndicates putting down

> > roots here. But the world is not fair, and the threat is

> > real. At least, South Africa will not have to go it alone.

> > Indeed, it appears that the world's best law enforcement

> > entities have concluded that, against modern criminal

> > organisations, no one can.

> >

> >

> > ************************************************************

> > This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

> > Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

> > affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

> > objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

> > around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

> > concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

> > information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

> > individuals.

> >

> > Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

> > message):

> > Policy Electronic Distribution List);

> > (about APIC);

> > previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

> > information files, are also available on the Web at:

> >

> >

> > To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

> >

> > from another source please contact directly the source

> > mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.

> >

> > For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

> > 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

> > 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

> > ************************************************************

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 21:09:05 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic Education

Message-ID: <









Dear Gambia_Lers,



I strongly believe this is a topic worty of talking about, and I personally

thank all the contributors.



EDUCATION IS THE CORNER STONE OF DEVELOPMENT



momodou jagana



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 21:34:57 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: On the "development" myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Tue, 28 Jan 1997



> The information you gave is very disturbing, and I was wondering where you

> read, or got this information. Please let me know if you can, for there might

> be more relevant information that can be obtained from this source (present

> &future).

Fortunately, there is more than one choice for eco. data. If you

type "Gambia" as a keyword on Alta Vista, you will get 100,000 references.

Try your local library, the World Bank, the IMF, CIA ,etc. The 1994

figures I have were from The Gambian government's own eco. report for that

year.

On "This is very true but in the case of our country you only

stated that "the average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh

came to power" but failed to provide us with supporting indicators.", this

is based on a simple mathematical fact: if the average of a distribution

(mean, median, or mode,) in this case per capita income, grew more than

the erosion in incomes and more than inflation (avg of 12%), The Gambian

economy would be booming. In other words, it is impossible to say -x + x=

x.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Dept. of Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Jan 1996 12:23:52 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Sarian's message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Modou Jallow wrote:

>=20

> On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:

>=20

> > Hi,

> >

> > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much =

I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very=

unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) ar=

e very apprehensive of the economy and

> thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several p=

eople in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate dro=

p of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic=

department waiting to be cleared.

> >

> > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty co=

mpared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down=

to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of u=

s because there is indeed a lot of une

> mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the=

statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep won=

dering how many are making it.

> >

> > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pin=

ch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qual=

ity, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at le=

ast D100 for a single meal (small fami

> ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making=

it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing the=

y think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the ba=

nk to dip into savings account or if t

> hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know qui=

te a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation in=

cluding myself.

> >

> > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could =

have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are=

still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed=

alright but there are some streets th

> at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem=

its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.

> >

> > Sarian

>=20

> Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one

> who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.

> It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as=

it

> is.

>=20

> The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has

> become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the

> people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to se=

e

> is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.

>=20

> Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the governm=

ent's

> inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what=

used

> to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a ti=

me when

> anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!

>=20

> Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and th=

e

> Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes.=

Where

> does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the =

Gambia

> by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambi=

a

> the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wh=

ere

> the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who

> will be the victims? None but the young generation.

>=20

> Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a gre=

at

> deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this lis=

t. We

> must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,

> especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.

>=20

> Ramadan Karim to all.

>=20

> Regards, Moe S. Jallow

>=20

>=20

> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D



MOE!!

You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must

also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all

the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad

situation.



You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people

have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as

before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the

Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%

depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other

francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba

Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his

return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the

almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof

regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become

more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficult

to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.



"KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT

THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI

HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS

LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL

GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE

THING AT A TIME?



SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT

WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING IN

OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE

GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS

TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T

MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO

BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.



REGARDS BASSS!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 10:41:01 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 16:39 28.01.97 +0000, you wrote:

>Gambia-l,

>Omar S. Saho has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

>have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Omar, please

>send an introduction of yourself to the list.

>

>Regards

>Momodou Camara

>

>*******************************************************

> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

>

>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>

>Thank you very much for enrolling me as a new member. My name is omar Sheik

Saho and currently residing in Norway. I am a Consultant at Ullevaal

University Hospital, Olafia Department for STD and HIV. Hereby looking

forward to interesting correspondanse with my fellow Gambians and others who

in the the net Gambia-l



With best regards





Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 08:00:12 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: P.C. buying - interesting ratings

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Here is a ratings list on PCs by PC magazine and PC world. Thought I

would share it with all of you.

The rating from PC Magazine is from Lab Tests, and the rating from PC

World is from surveys of thousands of customers.



DESKTOP PC PC MAGAZINE PC WORLD

VENDORS Grade for Grade for

service & service /

reliability reliability

---------- ----------- -----------

Acer C Fair/Poor

ALR D ----------

Apple B Fair/Best



AST C Poor/Worst

AT&T GIS/NCR C Fair/Good

Austin C ----/Poor



Compaq A Fair/Best

Compudyne D ----------

Dell A Best/Best



Digital B Good/Good

DTK C ----------

Epson C ----------



Everex D ----------

Gateway 2000 B Fair/Fair

Hewlett-Packard A Good/Best



Hyundai D ----------

IBM A Fair/Fair

Insight Direct D ----------



Leading Edge D ----------

Micron B Best/Best

MidWest Micro D Fair



NEC B Poor/Fair

Packard Bell D Worst/Worst

Quantex - Fair/Poor



Tandy C -----------

Tri-Star B -----------

Unisys D -----------



Wyse C -----------

Zenith Data D Fair/Good

ZEOS* C -----------



*Bought out by Micron





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Jan 1996 16:26:30 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Olafiaklinikken Olafia wrote:

>=20

> At 16:39 28.01.97 +0000, you wrote:

> >Gambia-l,

> >Omar S. Saho has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect t=

o

> >have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Omar, please

> >send an introduction of yourself to the list.

> >

> >Regards

> >Momodou Camara

> >

> >*******************************************************

> >

> >

> >**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> > possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

> >

> >Thank you very much for enrolling me as a new member. My name is omar =

Sheik

> Saho and currently residing in Norway. I am a Consultant at Ullevaal

> University Hospital, Olafia Department for STD and HIV. Hereby looking

> forward to interesting correspondanse with my fellow Gambians and other=

s who

> in the the net Gambia-l

>=20

> With best regards

>=20

> Omar S. Saho



=20

OMAR!

WELCOME TO THE BANTABA! I AM SURE YOU WILL LOVE EVERY MINUTE OF IT.JUST

FEEL FREE AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK ON THE VARIOUS

ISSUES.AND,PLEASE,TRY FROM TIME TO TIME TO TELL US WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT

THE UPS AND THE DOWNS OF THE CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH POLICIES OF THE

GAMBIA AND HOW THAT IS POSITIVELY OR NEGATIVELY IMPACTING ON THE LIVES

OF THE ORDINARY PERSON ON THE STREET.



AGAIN,WELCOME MR.SAHO;WE INDEED NEED EXPERTS IN ALL FIELDS ON THIS LIST.



REGARDS BASSSS!! =20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 14:50:03 -0500 (EST)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Africa (US News & World Report)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Forwarded message:

>From

Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 13:22:51 -0500 (EST)

From: Kwadwo Ampofo Appiah <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Africa (US News & World Report) (fwd)

Message-Id: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Length: 13842



Food for thought, huh?......



Kwadwo Ampofo Appiah

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332

uucp: ...!{decvax,hplabs,ncar,purdue,rutgers}!gatech!prism!gt4833d

Internet:



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 20:02:38 -0800 (PST)

From: Acha Leke <

To: Ajua Alemanji <

baba-willy <

fly-b <

carmen-yanic <

Kamau Bobb <

kodjo <

Ruth Mukoko-Mokeba <

Lisa Saldano <

manams <

Ulli Etoke <

Cc: Camnet <

Robert Leke <

Subject: Africa (US News & World Report) (fwd)



very intesrestiing piece....any comments?



......acha.



_________________________________________________________________________







WORLD REPORT



The same old excuses



A black American's tough prescription for Africa's ills



BY KEITH B. RICHBURG





There wasn't much left of Kibassa Maliba's son. I saw the grisly

photographs, and there were only charred remains.



Kibassa was a key leader of Zaire's united opposition movement, the

Sacred Union. When unpaid Army troops went on a rampage in Kinshasa in

1994, some soldiers loyal to President Mobutu Sisi Siko went straight to

Kibassa's house and blasted open the steel front gate with seven

rockets. Once inside, they shot Kibassa's 28-year-old son, who had been

sleeping in the front room. Just for spite, they doused the body with

gasoline and set him on fire. It's tough in Africa when you decide to

oppose the Big Man.



Kibassa was one of my best contacts in Kinshasa, and one of

the few Zairean politicians I admired for his straight talk. That day, I

found him holding court in the covered courtyard of a new house he had

just moved to. "My son has paid the price," he said, "but I will continue

to fight." His mood was defiant, but then he shook his head, resigned,

and he stared off as if in deep contemplation. Finally, he said, "In the

20th century, why should people act this way?"



I keep asking Kibassa Maliba's question: Why? It wasn't supposed to be this

way, not when I first set out for Africa. The 1990s were to be Africa's

"decade of democracy," or so I had been told. The Western donor

nations were finally getting tough, demanding open elections, legal

opposition parties, more monitoring of foreign dollars. Internally, too, an

explosive new combination of forces was said to be eroding the

decades-old acquiescence to authoritarianism: Urban populations had more

access to information, and a younger generation carried no living memory

of white colonialism.



I know that many black Americans feel a sense of alienation in the

United States, and like to look longingly at Africa as a mecca of black

empowerment. It's a seductive image; here, after all, are black nations, ruled

by blacks, the mirror opposite of the condition back home where many blacks are

made to feel like a permanent and unwanted minority in the country of

their birth.



But that's the problem with the image--it's a mirage. Of course the countries

became independent, the flags changed, the names were Africanized, new

national anthems were sung, new holidays observed. The picture of the

Big Man replaced the portrait of the queen. But in country after

country, power simply passed from a white colonial dictatorship to an

indigenous black one--and the result has been more repression, more

brutality. For the Africans, the ordinary, decent, long-suffering

Africans, precious little has changed.



This analysis may sound too harsh, an exaggeration. But for that I can offer no

excuses, because I've been there, and I've seen it. And because that's been one

of Africa's biggest problems, the lack of straight talk even from--or

should I say particularly from--Africa's friends in the West who want to

help.



The Asian angle. Before my arrival in Africa, I spent four years reporting from

Southeast Asia. Almost all of the Southeast Asian countries have risen from

poverty to create huge and stable middle classes and enter the first

tier of newly industrialized economies. Why has East Asia emerged as the

model for economic success, while Africa has seen mostly poverty,

hunger, and economies propped up by foreign aid? Why are East Asians

expanding their telecommunications networks when in most of Africa it's

still hard to make a phone call next door? Why are East Asians now wrestling

with ways to control access to the Internet while African students still must

use cardboard drawings of computer keyboards in classrooms? Why are

Southeast Asian leaders negotiating to ease trade barriers while Africans are

chopping up their neighbors with machetes because they belong to a

different tribe?



There was nothing inevitable about Asia's success and Africa's despair.

I realize I'm on explosive ground here; it's all too easy to stumble

into the old racial stereotypes--that Africans are lazy, that Asians are simply

smarter, that blacks possess a more savage, primitive side. But I am black,

though not an African, and so I am going to push ahead here, knowing full well

that some will say I am doing a disservice to my race by pointing out

these painful realities.



First, let's look at the cold, hard statistics. Africa's children are

the most likely on Earth to die before the age of 5. Its adults are least

likely to live beyond the age of 50. Africans are, on average, more

malnourished, less educated, and more likely to be infected by fatal

diseases than are people any other place on Earth. Africa's economy has

contracted. Its share of world markets has fallen by half since the

1970s, and the dollar value of its global trade actually declined during

the 1980s. African trade accounts for less than 0.1 percent of American imports.



Talk to me about Africa's legacy of European colonialism, and I'll give you

Malaysia and Singapore, ruled by the British and occupied by Japan during

World War II. Talk to me about the problem of tribalism in Africa, about

different ethnic and linguistic groups lumped together by Europeans inside

artificial borders, and I'll throw back at you Indonesia, some 13,700 scattered

islands comprising 360 distinct tribes and ethnic groups and a mix of languages

and religions. Now talk to me about some African countries' lack of natural

resources, and I'll ask you to account for tiny Singapore, an island

city-state with absolutely no resources and one of the world's most

successful economies.



I used to bring up the question of Asia's success wherever I traveled around

Africa, to see how the Africans themselves--government officials, diplomats,

academics--explained it. What I got was defensiveness, followed by anger, and

then accusations that I didn't understand history. And then

I got a long list of excuses. I was told about the cold war, how the United

States and the Soviets played out their superpower rivalry through proxy

wars in Africa, which prolonged the continent's suffering. And I would

respond that the cold war's longest-running and costliest conflicts took

place in Korea and Vietnam; now tell me which continent was the biggest

playing field for superpower rivalry.



When the talk turns to corruption, then at least we are moving closer to

brass tacks. Of course there's corruption in East Asia, too. One

watchdog group ranked Indonesia as the world's most corrupt country. South

Korea's former president has been jailed for taking bribes from business

conglomerates. Yet Korea is an economic superpower, Indonesia has reduced

poverty more per year than any other developing country in the last quarter

century, and Thailand, Vietnam, and China are posting annual growth rates

of about 8 to 10 percent.



So endemic is African corruption, and so much more destructive than its

Asian counterpart, that the comparison has even spawned a common

joke that goes like this:



An Asian and an African become friends while attending graduate school

in the West. Years later, each rises to become finance minister of

his country. One day, the African ventures to Asia to visit his friend and

is startled by the Asian's palatial home, the three Mercedes-Benzes in

the circular drive, the swimming pool, the servants.



"My God!" the African exclaims. "We were just poor students before. How on

earth can you afford all this now?" The Asian takes his friend to the

window and points to a new elevated highway in the distance. "You see

that road?" he says,and then proudly taps himself on the chest. "Ten percent."



A few years later, the Asian returns the visit of his old friend. He

finds the African living on a massive estate. There's a fleet of

dozens of Mercedes-Benzes, an indoor pool, an army of uniformed

servants. "My God!" says the Asian. "How do you afford this?" This time the

African leads his friend to the window and points. "You see that

highway?" he asks. The Asian looks and sees nothing, just an open field

with a few cows. "I don't see any highway," he says. The African taps

himself on the chest. "One hundred percent!"



Africa "experts." That joke was first told to me by an American diplomat in

Nigeria, who had also spent time in Indonesia. But one of the things I

found most frustrating about Africa was the far more typical

unwillingness of even the most seasoned academics and "Africa experts"

to give me their honest, coldhearted, unsentimental assessment of the

continent and its problems. Africa has consistently been held to a double

standard, an "African standard." There's a reluctance to push too hard,

too fast, for reform.



The reason, of course, is that Africans are black. Too much criticism from white

countries in the West comes dangerously close to sounding racist. And

African leaders seem willing enough to play that card, constantly

raising the specter of "neocolonialism." I remember the Kenyan foreign

minister, on my first day in Africa, lambasting the American ambassador

for having "the mentality of a slave owner." It was a well-targeted gibe,

aimed at playing on the greatest of white fears: the appearance of

sounding racist.



But as I see it, the reluctance to talk straight about Africa is the greater

disservice. If I sound tired of the old excuses, it may be because I've

heard so many of them before. And I'm not talking just about Africa

here--I'm talking about America, too. My father is a straight talker--not

much formal education, a few years of college, some union training

courses. But he's extremely well read, he has a keen knowledge of

history, and he can sure cut through the crap. Once when I was home from

Asia, and we were sitting around the dining table for a cousin's

Thanksgiving turkey, I decided to deliberately broach a pretty delicate

subject, just to see what responses I'd get. I had noticed a real boom in

Korean-run grocery stores in the old neighborhood. Why is it, I asked, that the

new immigrants can come into black neighborhoods and prosper while we're still

stuck on the bottom rung after 400 years? Then I told the story of a

Vietnamese-American friend of mine who came here in 1975. Her family had

lost everything and had to start from scratch. But she graduated from a good

university, went on to earn a master's degree, and had just been hired by a big

Houston-based energy company. Why can an immigrant kid who didn't even

speak English 20 years ago do so well when so many blacks are still hustling on

the street just trying to make ends meet?



Boy, did I cause a moment of silence, and they weren't pausing to bless the

turkey. But it was my old man who came to the rescue, and his blunt manner

hadn't been made any smoother by his 70-plus years. "Because," he said, "those

black folks you see out there on the streets think the white man owes them

something. They're still waiting for that 40 acres and a mule!"



Co-conspirators. In Africa, there's a lot of that same backward-looking

attitude. In both cases, you're left with black people wallowing in a

safety net of dependency. In that sense, I guess some of the old African

tyrants are right--there really is a white conspiracy that keeps black

people down. Only it's not the conspiracy they're thinking of, but it's even

broader and more insidious. What I'm talking about is the grand

conspiracy of silence, a collective willingness, of white people in the

West to bury their heads when the talk turns to Africa. Of course blacks,

too, are unindicted co-conspirators. Here I'm talking about those

self-anointed spokesmen who purport to represent all of black America. They

make their ritual demands for ever increasing foreign aid to these

corrupt little black potentates. They have even now begun trumpeting the

call for "reparations" to African countries for the past crime of

slavery--even though the traditional African rulers of the time were the ones

rounding up the slaves for the white traders. All of this talk skirts

the real issue--the need for a critical re-examination of independent

Africa's internal failings.



What's missing is the straight talk.







>From Out of America by Keith B. Richburg. Copyright /1997 by Keith B.

Richburg. Reprinted by arrangement with Basic Books, a division of

HarperCollins Publishers Inc.









Copyright U.S. News & World Report, Inc. All rights reserved.

















**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote of the week *

* ----------------- *

* After you've heard two eyewitness accounts of an *

* auto accident it makes you wonder about history *

**************************************************************





------------------------------



GAMBIA-L Digest 53Topics covered in this issue include:1) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 3) RE: New Memberby "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 4) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 5) Re: Sudan News & Views (fwd)by kosarsar@scn.org (SCN User)6) ANNA , I AGREE !!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 7) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby MJagana@aol.com 8) Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 9) Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 10) RE: "I AGREE"by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 11) Re: Corruption no longer....by binta@iuj.ac.jp 12) Re: Observations on Gambia-Lby alfall@papl.com 13) Re: Observations on Gambia-Lby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 14) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)15) RE: "I AGREE"by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 16) Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 17) RE: "I AGREE"by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 18) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 19) On the "development" mythby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 20) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 21) RE: On the "development" mythby alfall@papl.com 22) Taiwanese trade with the Gambiaby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 23) Re:On the "development" mythby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 24) Helpby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 25) Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO' -Replyby William Roberts < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu 26) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby MJagana@aol.com 27) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambiaby MJagana@aol.com 28) Re: On the "development" mythby Mbk007@aol.com 29) RE: On the "development" mythby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 30) RE: On the "development" mythby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 31) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 32) NEW MEMBERby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 33) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)34) Re: New Memberby "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 35) RE: On the "development" mythby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)36) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)37) Re: Sarian's messageby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)38) Re: Sarian's messageby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)39) Re: New Memberby "NJIE OMAR E" < 964NJIE@alpha.nlu.edu 40) Africa: International Crimeby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)41) Re: Rethinking Basic Educationby MJagana@aol.com 42) Re: On the "development" mythby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 43) Re: Sarian's messageby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 44) Re: New memberby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 45) P.C. buying - interesting ratingsby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 46) Re: New memberby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 47) Africa (US News & World Report)by Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 48) GEA Fellowships - Information on GEA Projectby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 49) Re: Sarian's messageby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 50) Re: New Memberby "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 51) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)52) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambiaby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 53) Re: Sarian's messageby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)54) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 55) Taiwan pledges Support For Senegal's Food Programmeby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 56) Re: Sarian's messageby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 57) THE GAMBIA DILEMMA OF A SINKING NATIONby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 58) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambiaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 59) COMMENTARYby TSaidy1050@aol.com 60) Forwarded: faculty position University of Massachusetts,Amherstby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 61) COMENTARY-PART TWOby TSaidy1050@aol.com 62) list managersby fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu 63) THE PRESIDENT'S SPEECH -NATIONAL ASSEMBLYby TSaidy1050@aol.com 64) Re: New Memberby Bekaye Keita < gs01bkk@panther.Gsu.EDU 65) WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 66) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 67) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)68) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 69) Internet Job Bank; (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu 70) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambiaby "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk 71) New Memberby "NJIE OMAR E" < 964NJIE@alpha.nlu.edu 72) Re: COMENTARY-PART TWOby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 73) Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambiaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 74) ANNA, I DISAGREEby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 75) Re: BASS, I DISAGREEby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 76) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 77) Re: COMENTARY-PART TWOby "NJIE OMAR E" < 964NJIE@alpha.nlu.edu 78) Re: COMMENTARYby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)79) Correctionby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 80) Re: BASS, I DISAGREEby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 81) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 82) Correctionby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 83) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 84) Re: New memberby AJagne@aol.com 85) Re: Fwd: Re: what a shocker!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 86) Re: Fw: The Ebonics Debate...by binta@iuj.ac.jp 87) Re: COMMENTARYby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)88) Re: Tombong, watch out.by binta@iuj.ac.jp 89) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)90) (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: New Figures Paint Newby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)91) (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: African World Bank Andby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)92) A parable from NPRby Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 93) Re: A parable from NPRby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 94) DV-98 LOTTERY PROGRAMby Mbk007@aol.com 95) Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIAby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 96) Re: A parable from NPRby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 97) a parable from NPR and educationby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 98) CONTRIBUTIONSby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 99) Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 100) Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIAby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)101) unsubscriptionby fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)102) Gambia and the UN.by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 103) First anniversaryby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 104) Re: First anniversaryby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 105) Introductionsby Isatou Bojang < isatoub@student.umass.edu 106) Re: First anniversaryby NDARBOE@SUNSET.BACKBONE.OLEMISS.EDU 107) Re: First anniversaryby NDARBOE@SUNSET.BACKBONE.OLEMISS.EDU 108) Re: First anniversaryby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)109) Re: First anniversaryby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 110) Re: Gambia and the UN.by MJagana@aol.com 111) Re: First anniversaryby binta@iuj.ac.jp 112) Re: Omar .f. Mbaiby TOURAY1@aol.com 113) Re: First anniversaryby Mbk007@aol.com 114) Re: New memberby TSaidy1050@aol.com 115) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby TSaidy1050@aol.com 116) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)117) SEECIAL REQUESTby AJagne@aol.com 118) Re: Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 119) Re: SEECIAL REQUESTby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 120) Greetings.....by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 121) FWD: Agreement Signed For Microfinance Service for West Africaby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)122) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 123) 'Portrait of an imagined session'by KTouray@aol.com 124) Re: Greetings.....by binta@iuj.ac.jp 125) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby MJagana@aol.com 126) Re: CONTRIBUTIONSby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 127) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 128) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 11:49:05 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970126104953.AAA16384@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Pa Modou Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Modou, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 11:14:35 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 199701261614.LAA00499@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Mr Touray, thank you for the piece on education. It would not be difficult to imagine that many members of gambia-l are the likes of Buba from Chamen.Perhaps another area to venture is the active participation of non-governmental organisations (mainly of Gambia origin) to help private sector resources be properly utilized for educating the needy. I emphasize NGOs of Gambian origin (whether based in or outside the Gambia) because there is serious under-utilization of that resource base. Much of the support Gambian education system had had been disproportionately foreign NGOs.A few weeks ago I enquired about the existence of Gambian organizations (in or outside the Gambia) actively supporting education in the Gambia I am yet to find one such organization. I believe that there is tremendous resources within that sector which if properly organized could help many hardworking Gambians.Perhaps the government must also try to address a few questions. what is the education we want our kids to go through? what role should government play? Should it be the laise-affaires attitude (which ofcourse did not work the last time around) or the god-father role (which may result in trying to do too much). what is theOnce again it would be nice if the list seriously examine the issue.Malanding------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 14:43:24 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970126144157.22280C-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICan you add Tijan Foon's name to the gambia list. His email address is tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com ". Thanks.***************************************** Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ****************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 14:38:14 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970126141840.17186B-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr. Touray,That piece was a good reminder of the difficult circumstances manyGambians and their families have to endure for attaining educationalneeds.Let me supplement your suggestions, and that is for parents to beginto plan early for the education of their children. The use of some kind ofa financial/saving plan beginning at the child's birth would be veryhelpful. For example, the Govn't can set up an "education tomorrow fund"whereby parents can pay into the fund at todays prices for the cost oftheir kids future education, and once the kids are ready to go to highschool, all expenses will then be borne by the Govn't . Please note, sucha system need not be operated by the Govn't but can be contracted out toone of the private financial institutions. Of course, slightly well to doparents can purchase their own educational savings plans from thefinancial market.While I do understand that there are a lot of Gambians who are probablyjust having to make both ends meet, a strategy of early planning and asystem of savings plans may well be very helpful.Good dayYaya------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 14:49:39 -0800 (PST)From: kosarsar@scn.org (SCN User)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sudan News & Views (fwd)Message-ID: < 199701262249.OAA06691@scn.org my name is Deeqa Kosar, sister to Debbie Proctor. I am a commercialelectrician/travel agent who has traveled to 20 African countries and have visited most of Europe. Thank you for adding me to your mailing list.###------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Jan 1996 02:54:27 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-L@U.washington.EDU Subject: ANNA , I AGREE !!Message-ID: < 310969B3.79B0@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableANNA!!Great!You are absolutely right.They are TRYING their best todevelopthe country by building the infrastructures without which no developmentcan take off in any modern state.So,now that you have admitted what mostof us love to be dismissive about,we can have a sensible discussion asto what needs to be done about the fact that there is an acute shortageof Gambian professionals to man the NEW INSTITUITIONS being built bythe new regime.Such a discussion would be the next logical step; but itcan come to pass on this List only after we have overcome our state ofdenial and admit that indeed there is a new hospital in FARRAFENNI,andthat the person who built it is not from BARRAJALLI but from BUYAM,andthat we don't have to love this person to admit that he is the builderof this hospital,and that this hospital needs highly educated and highlytrained GAMBIANS and that we the privileged and educated sons anddaughters ofthe Gambia have a moral obligation, and that we owe it to the rest ofourcountry folks and to ourselves to show support and to coordinate withsuch a regime in a manner that would enable all of us as a nation toarrive=20at solutions for the practical problems that arise from the fact thatsome of the best Gambian minds are now resident in thousands andthousands of kilometers away from home,a direct and tragic result of thepolicies of the past regime.Anna,as a firm believer of the principles of democracy and theinviolability of the the human dignity,I am acutely aware of the factthat NOT EVERYTHING is ROSY in that realmin the Gambia,but I am also aware of the fact that SWEDEN,one of thefinest democracies on the face of this planet,was not built in just twoshort years,nor was it renowned for its reverence for the rights anddignity of the individual at the dawn of its democraticexperiment.So,even though we have moral a duty to criticise theGovernment whenever it abuses its power,we should never lose our senseof perspective.I believeit is terribly important to always remember that,even though thesepeople are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give powerback to a civilian administration different from themselves;even thoughthey were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number andmagnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these twoshort years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country fromCairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unlessthere is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rarefeat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree withyou,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but manyother things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,andfrom the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of thereasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or aMariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustratedthief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when aJawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time andagain,or even when the States Departmentof the very America that sold drugs to its black population in theGhettoes to finance it Contra War accuses the Gambian Government ofinvolvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political partycalled "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worriedonly when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these peopleare neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are notproperlyprotecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vastmajority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,asthey actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anythingexcept to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which Igauge their performance.One of our friends on this list recently wrote that he was very puzzledby the fact that I sound so informed and yet so crazy about Mr.YaYaJammeh.To him,every smart Gambian should and must have contempt for YaYaJammeh.Well,for his information,I am neither a snub nor a patrician,andthat I would rather see a Farmer from KOINA (the last village in theGambia)be the president of the Gambia, if he can deliver the Goods thansee a Havard educated who would use his education only to defraud theGambian People.Nobody who knows our former president could have in onemillion years predicted that he would so profoundly and tragically failhis people,the Gambian people. Everything was going well for him.He wastall,handsome,intelligent,infectiously charming,married the gorgeousdaughter of the wealthiest man in the land,came from the=20the largest tribal grouping in the country,became the first president ofone of the tiniest countries in the world with such a congenial andpeace loving populationthat almost bordered on meekness.And yet,as you and I now knowabsolutely clearly,none of those initial advantages of a potentiallyvery promising president has been able to translate itself into anythingof substance for the Gambian people.Mr.Jammeh ,on the other hand,is amost unlikely president of the Gambia.Not terribly educated,he comesfrom an obscure village that some of our listers here would hate to readabout.And yet he has in just this very short period of time achievedwhat can only be described as Gambia's Marshall Plan.History, ofcourse,if I can paraphrase KARL MARX here,takes place twice.First, as atragedy; and as a farce the second time around.Jawara is the TragicFigure of Gambia's recent History;and the FARCE about Jammeh is that twoyears ago no sane Gambian expected anything from him and his co-coupersexcept chaos,blood,death and distruction; and yet, two years down theroad ,the number of pregnant women from the rural areas that are beingsaved from death by the numerous clinics built by those veryrifle-wielding coup makers could be nothing but high.That, I would havethought,should be be something to cheer and smile about.Regards Bassss!! =20any =20=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 22:37:48 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 970126223747_1478159361@emout09.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia l,this is one topic that we all need to put in some effort. i believemalanding has raised a topic which needs intense discussions, and solutionsto follow. i strongly believe that the education system need to bereconsidered in the gambia, and it would be a great step for the newgorvernment to spend some resouces into this field.personally i am planning to setup a charitable foundation ( THE JAGANAFOUNDATION), which will be dedicated to increase the literacy and computerliteracy in the gambia. i know this would be a big step, but it would also bea long run investment to the benefit of the nation, if it is to develop.at the moment the reent education system ( established by the former hon. BBDarboe), is dumpng to many young gambians out of the school system withoutgiving them proper training.it would be great if members of this list contribute to this debate, andmaybe we might change the educatin system for a better nation.( THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOOK. )MOMODOU JAGANAPRESIDENTTHE JAGANA FOUNDATION.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 08:16:49 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970127071649.006ac484@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBASS!!If I attempt to add a single letter to this magnificent piece, all I will bedoing is "sugaring the domodaa". KEEP ON THE CLEAN-HEARTED JOB "FOR THE=GAMBIA"GOD BLESS GAMBIA::)))Abdou OujimaiAt 02:54 27.01.96 +0300, you wrote:>ANNA!!> Great!You are absolutely right.They are TRYING their best to>develop>the country by building the infrastructures without which no development>can take off in any modern state.So,now that you have admitted what most>of us love to be dismissive about,we can have a sensible discussion as>to what needs to be done about the fact that there is an acute shortage>of Gambian professionals to man the NEW INSTITUITIONS being built by>the new regime.Such a discussion would be the next logical step; but it>can come to pass on this List only after we have overcome our state of>denial and admit that indeed there is a new hospital in FARRAFENNI,and>that the person who built it is not from BARRAJALLI but from BUYAM,and>that we don't have to love this person to admit that he is the builder>of this hospital,and that this hospital needs highly educated and highly>trained GAMBIANS and that we the privileged and educated sons and>daughters of>the Gambia have a moral obligation, and that we owe it to the rest of>our>country folks and to ourselves to show support and to coordinate with>such a regime in a manner that would enable all of us as a nation to>arrive=20>at solutions for the practical problems that arise from the fact that>some of the best Gambian minds are now resident in thousands and>thousands of kilometers away from home,a direct and tragic result of the>policies of the past regime.>Anna,as a firm believer of the principles of democracy and the>inviolability of the the human dignity,I am acutely aware of the fact>that NOT EVERYTHING is ROSY in that realm>in the Gambia,but I am also aware of the fact that SWEDEN,one of the>finest democracies on the face of this planet,was not built in just two>short years,nor was it renowned for its reverence for the rights and>dignity of the individual at the dawn of its democratic>experiment.So,even though we have moral a duty to criticise the>Government whenever it abuses its power,we should never lose our sense>of perspective.I believe>it is terribly important to always remember that,even though these>people are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give power>back to a civilian administration different from themselves;even though>they were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;>even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number and>magnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these two>short years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country from>Cairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unless>there is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rare>feat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree with>you,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but many>other things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,and>from the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of the>reasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or a>Mariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustrated>thief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when a>Jawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time and>again,or even when the States Department>of the very America that sold drugs to its black population in the>Ghettoes to finance it Contra War accuses the Gambian Government of>involvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political party>called "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worried>only when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these people>are neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are not>properly>protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vast>majority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,as>they actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anything>except to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which I>gauge their performance.>One of our friends on this list recently wrote that he was very puzzled>by the fact that I sound so informed and yet so crazy about Mr.YaYa>Jammeh.To him,every smart Gambian should and must have contempt for YaYa>Jammeh.Well,for his information,I am neither a snub nor a patrician,and>that I would rather see a Farmer from KOINA (the last village in the>Gambia)be the president of the Gambia, if he can deliver the Goods than>see a Havard educated who would use his education only to defraud the>Gambian People.Nobody who knows our former president could have in one>million years predicted that he would so profoundly and tragically fail>his people,the Gambian people. Everything was going well for him.He was>tall,handsome,intelligent,infectiously charming,married the gorgeous>daughter of the wealthiest man in the land,came from the=20>the largest tribal grouping in the country,became the first president of>one of the tiniest countries in the world with such a congenial and>peace loving population>that almost bordered on meekness.And yet,as you and I now know>absolutely clearly,none of those initial advantages of a potentially>very promising president has been able to translate itself into anything>of substance for the Gambian people.Mr.Jammeh ,on the other hand,is a>most unlikely president of the Gambia.Not terribly educated,he comes>from an obscure village that some of our listers here would hate to read>about.And yet he has in just this very short period of time achieved>what can only be described as Gambia's Marshall Plan.History, of>course,if I can paraphrase KARL MARX here,takes place twice.First, as a>tragedy; and as a farce the second time around.Jawara is the Tragic>Figure of Gambia's recent History;and the FARCE about Jammeh is that two>years ago no sane Gambian expected anything from him and his co-coupers>except chaos,blood,death and distruction; and yet, two years down the>road ,the number of pregnant women from the rural areas that are being>saved from death by the numerous clinics built by those very>rifle-wielding coup makers could be nothing but high.That, I would have>thought,should be be something to cheer and smile about.> Regards Bassss!! =20>any =20>=20>--=20>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 02:16:35 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!Message-ID: < 854371196@lithuania-c.it.earthlink.net Abdou Gibba wrote:> BASS!!> If I attempt to add a single letter to this magnificent piece, all I will be> doing is "sugaring the domodaa". KEEP ON THE CLEAN-HEARTED JOB "FOR THE> GAMBIA"> GOD BLESS GAMBIA> ::)))Abdou OujimaiAbdou, do you actuallly share these feelings?".I believe it is terribly important to always remember that,even though thesepeople are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give powerback to a civilian administration different from themselves;even thoughthey were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number andmagnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these twoshort years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country fromCairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unlessthere is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rarefeat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree withyou,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but manyother things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,andfrom the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of thereasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or aMariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustratedthief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when aJawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time andagain,or even when the States Department of the very America that solddrugs to its black population in the Ghettoes to finance it Contra Waraccuses the Gambian Government ofinvolvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political partycalled "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worriedonly when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these peopleare neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are notproperly protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vastmajority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,asthey actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anythingexcept to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which Igauge their performance."Do most of the the members on this list really feel the way Bass and apparently Abdou Gibba feel. Are they actually expressing the true sentiments of most Gambians especially those with an understanding of the real state of affairs as these two seem to have? I REALLY would like to know. (This question is not in jest!)Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:53:25 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: "I AGREE"Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970127115325.0069ac98@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"LATIR!!You wrote:"Do most of the the members on this list really feel the way Bass andapparently Abdou Gibba feel. Are they actually expressing the truesentiments of most Gambians especially those with an understanding of thereal state of affairs as these two seem to have? I REALLY would like toknow. (This question is not in jest!)"I whole-hearted share the same views with Bass on such a matter and Ibelieve that we are "actually expressing the true sentiments of mostGambians......" Imean when certain Gambians intend to turn the Jammeh regime to a "SaddamHussein" one merely because they have been reaped off the privileges theyenjoyed (at the expense of our people) under the Jawara regime, YES, andread my lines clear, I will stand so very firmly to agree to what Bass havestated. All what such elements are doing is to exemplify Western, or to beprecise, United States democracy, and then use it as a basis for theirarguments, arguments they never brought up under the former regime becausethings were very suitable for them. What reaction do you expect from theother side? A matching "counter-attack", of course.The last thing is, I hate sounding monotonous (repeating myself) because Ithought I have made my position sound and clear to you. If you think I willjust sit and fold my arms and listen to any destructive propaganda, thenyou're giving me little credit.Returning Peace on to you!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 21:07:53 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Corruption no longer....Message-ID: < 199701271202.VAA09118@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l, I got this piece from The World Bank.Lamin drammeh.On Sat, 25 Jan 97 09:15:14 EST, Service via Mail wrote...>Corruption: No Longer the Missing Piece in Development Discussions>How can development organizations help governments fight corruption? Long>avoided as a taboo, corruption is increasingly the focus of attention. EDI's>public sector reform group is working not only within the state sector but also>with civil society to change expectations and build a consensus against bribery,>extortion, and cronyism.>Corruption is an impressive spoiler. It can turn a good policy into a messy>failure. It can infect civil society, splitting it into rent-seeking elites and>helpless spectators. It can increase costs, ruin efficiencies, and frustrate>change.>It can also be fought. Among international organizations and national>governments, there's a new willingness to deal pragmatically with chronic>malfeasance in government. According to the Global Coalition for Africa: "Good>governance, which emerged five years ago as an incipient, vaguely defined issue>of donor conditionality, is now a major subject of debate and definition within>Africa, and is recognized as the reform that underpins all other reforms." As>more international organizations and more courageous political leaders work to>combat corruption, it will become harder for societies to condone it.>Although many African leaders have found there is much to gain from trying to>root out extortions and bribery, corruption is not unique to any country or>region. Indeed, at a recent EDI workshop in Jordan, speakers offered experiences>combating corruption in Britain, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Uganda, Singapore and the>U.S.>The anti-corruption movement is tightly linked to the proliferation of>democratic societies and free presses. By raising expectations that elected>officials not exploit public position for private advantage, the media can>create a standard to which current and prospective political leaders can be>held.>However, the transition to openness and accountability is fraught with>difficulties. Countries emerging from closed, secretive autocracies often find>themselves deluged with published reports of corruption and official wrongdoing.>It can seem, in such circumstances, that corruption has become a new pandemic, a>sign that change has unleashed mostly unhealthy forces. In recently democratic>Malawi, for example, amid increasingly shrill charges and countercharges of>bribery and malfeasance, an exasperated parliamentarian declared, "We are all>corrupt.">Oscar Arias Sanchez, Nobel Laureate from Costa Rica, recently warned that people>can become "so disenchanted with the corruption in democratic regimes that they>have even welcomed a new dictatorship.">What is needed is a system that exposes and punishes the truly corrupt and>rewards the honest civil servant. The Economic Development Institute,>collaborating with Transparency International (an NGO that helps governments>fight corruption), is working to advance such systems in East Africa, the Middle>East and elsewhere. Last August the two groups held a workshop in Tanzania that>brought together government officials, non-governmental organizations, and law>enforcement agencies.>Opening the workshop, Tanzania's chief justice, Francis Nyalali, remarked that>corruption had so deeply penetrated his country's politics that there were>reasons to expect that "the worst corrupt practices that this country has ever>seen" would dominate the imminent national elections.>By raising awareness of the damage that can be wrought by corruption, EDI and>its partners helped make it more difficult for Tanzanians to tolerate patterns>of bribery and extortion by government officials. Corruption became a dominant>campaign issue in the presidential elections. An upshot of the workshop was an>anti-bribery pledge that candidates were asked to sign. Benjamin Mkapa, the>ruling party's presidential candidate, made the fight against corruption a>leading campaign theme, and after winning the election won headlines as "Mr.>Clean" because of his insistence on rooting out corrupt officials and installing>civil servants with clean records. He has also taken the unusual step of>disclosing his and his wife's financial holdings. President Mkapa later wrote>Transparency International that the "integrity pledge" has become "a useful>weapon in my armory as I wage this war against corruption.">It would be naive to equate proclamations with changed behavior. However, even>the rhetoric of anti-corruption--reinforced by regularly exposing officials>whose actions belie their declarations--creates an environment where "political>mercenaries" operate with difficulty.>Certain structural steps are important too. A "National Integrity Source Book>for Building More Transparent and Accountable Government," prepared by>Transparency International and EDI with funding from the Ford Foundation, sets>out steps any government can take to build an environment less conducive to>graft.>The book makes the point that corruption "thrives in rigid systems with multiple>bottlenecks and sources of monopoly power in government.">However, the transition from from such a system may present new opportunities>and incentives for bribery. Amid the many uncertainties of change, people "seek>certainty, and they may try to achieve it by paying off officials," the source>book warns.>Sometimes anti-corruption efforts themselves become perverted as officials>launch corruption cases to punish dissidents and unhinge political adversaries.>As economists scrutinize corruption and its consequences, they find that the>damage greatly exceeds the amount involved in bribes and extortions. Losses>occur when government contracts are awarded as a result of bribery rather than>efficiency, or when jobs are lost at firms that refuse to offer bribes and>therefore lose business.>Solidifying legal structures, establishing procurement codes, paying adequate>salaries to civil servants all help. But as much as anything, leaders in the>campaign against corruption see real gains where societies collectively find>their way to different expectations of public behavior, where the long-accepted>pathologies gradually come to be seen for what they are.>EDI plans to translate the source book and publish regional versions for Latin>America, the former Soviet Union, China and the Middle East. Much of EDI's>thrust will continue to be raising public expectations. Says Petter Langseth,>EDI's public sector management specialist, "The main message is that it's okay>for people to expect a government that's not corrupt."------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 08:59:00 -0500From: alfall@papl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Observations on Gambia-LMessage-ID: <"A5CED7FB*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="Re:"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Fellow Gambia-Lers,Let me start off first by introducing myself. I became a member at thebeginning of the year and never got around to introducing myself to thegroup. Well, here goes.. I am Amadou Fall, better known as Lamine Fallto my former classmates of Gambia High School's Six Form (AlphaRobinson, Tijan Drammeh, etc.) and I am currently employed as a ProjectEngineer at an electric utility in Pennsylvania.Here's my 2 cents worth of contribution to the following:(Note that I've only excerpted a portion of B. Saho's write-up)> One thing that bothered Africa for so long is the tendency to cling> to tribe/clientage. Instead of supporting the incumbent because he is> a Gambian we refer to tribal nonsense. Some writers have gone so far> to suggest that one of the best things one could do in Africa is to> abolish multi partism for a while. This would mean the incumbent> leader/government will adhere only to national interestI believe that we as Gambians and Africans need to reach a point ofmaturity such that we can have a political system that allows ourpeople to elect a President and Cabinet based solely on their politicalplatform. By this, I do not mean an ethnocentic, religious nortribalistic platform. What I mean is a platform that puts ahead aboveall the good of the country and that of Africa. For far too long, wehave been reduced to internecine bickering and civil war that hasresulted in the current state of affairs in Africa. Addressing thesituation in the Gambia, I believe that we owe the AFPRC government thebenefit of the doubt and that we should give them the opportunity to"walk the talk". However, I must confess that I have been disappointedby recent developments. That is, the spectacle of the President goingon National TV and threatening to "... Kill anybody that spreadsuntruths". This act, as well as campaign related strong-arm tactics isleading me to believe that some of Mr. M. Jawara's assertion(s) are true.Above all, I wish to see the AFPRC succeed in its stated goal ofbettering the lot of ALL GAMBIANS with no regard to tribe, religiousbeliefs nor political leanings.Peace!Amadou------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 10:04:48 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Observations on Gambia-LMessage-ID: < 01IEPCHONKMO002RSZ@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITNow that another Amadou (Fall) is contributing to the Bantaba, it may behelpful for both of us to add our last names to our contributions. Justminor "stuff."Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 16:51:20 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970127155215.AAA9152@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Tijan Foon has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Tijan, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 08:52:21 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: "I AGREE"Message-ID: < 854394945@lithuania-c.it.earthlink.net Abdou Oujimai,I think, no I know, you must have misunderstood my message when you wrote the following in your reply:> The last thing is, I hate sounding monotonous (repeating myself) because I> thought I have made my position sound and clear to you. If you think I will> just sit and fold my arms and listen to any destructive propaganda, then> you're giving me little credit.You did indeed make yourself quite clear. How you saw what I posted as ''destructive propaganda'' is beyond me. Let me make it clear, I AM NOT part of any anti-APRC, or whatever one wishes to call it, movement. I was simply surprised that both you and Bass felt the way you did. I have noticed for some time that the two of you seem to take a somewhat pro-APRC stance and there is NOTHING WRONG with that. Not only do you have the right to express your feelings in this forum but thus far the two of you have been quite clear in your convictions and in expressing why you feel the way you do.My surprise was that in effect Bass was saying, in quite frank terms, that the goods of Jammeh and his regime far outweigh the ills of their ALLEGED misdoing including, what I've seen termed as ''Swiss-Gate'' and the Sissoho affair. While I have no gripes with such sentiments, I simply wanted to know how representative they were of the rest of this group and by extension Gambians as a whole. Do not interpret this as a way of knocking down what the two of you are saying. Am I the only one that is struck by what you guys are in effect saying? That is ALL I want to know, thus the short disclaimer at the end of my previous posting, "This question is not in jest!''Again I have no intention of entering any propaganda war so you need not ''read between the lines''.Peace. Once again :-)Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:10:36 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ANNA , I AGREE !!Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEBass,I think you misunderstood my message. Read between the lines and then you==20will know what I am really saying. Never jump to conclusions. On Sat, 27 Ja=n=201996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:> ANNA!!> Great!You are absolutely right.They are TRYING their best to> develop> the country by building the infrastructures without which no development> can take off in any modern state.So,now that you have admitted what most> of us love to be dismissive about,we can have a sensible discussion as> to what needs to be done about the fact that there is an acute shortage> of Gambian professionals to man the NEW INSTITUITIONS being built by> the new regime.Such a discussion would be the next logical step; but it> can come to pass on this List only after we have overcome our state of> denial and admit that indeed there is a new hospital in FARRAFENNI,and> that the person who built it is not from BARRAJALLI but from BUYAM,and> that we don't have to love this person to admit that he is the builder> of this hospital,and that this hospital needs highly educated and highly> trained GAMBIANS and that we the privileged and educated sons and> daughters of> the Gambia have a moral obligation, and that we owe it to the rest of> our> country folks and to ourselves to show support and to coordinate with> such a regime in a manner that would enable all of us as a nation to> arrive=20> at solutions for the practical problems that arise from the fact that> some of the best Gambian minds are now resident in thousands and> thousands of kilometers away from home,a direct and tragic result of the> policies of the past regime.>=20> Anna,as a firm believer of the principles of democracy and the> inviolability of the the human dignity,I am acutely aware of the fact> that NOT EVERYTHING is ROSY in that realm> in the Gambia,but I am also aware of the fact that SWEDEN,one of the> finest democracies on the face of this planet,was not built in just two> short years,nor was it renowned for its reverence for the rights and> dignity of the individual at the dawn of its democratic> experiment.So,even though we have moral a duty to criticise the> Government whenever it abuses its power,we should never lose our sense> of perspective.I believe> it is terribly important to always remember that,even though these> people are soldiers;even though they broke their promise to give power> back to a civilian administration different from themselves;even though> they were not terribly nice to the opposition supporters;> even though some of them may have been corrupted,the sheer number and> magnitude of the infrastructures built by these people in just these two> short years is unprcedented by the standards of any African country from> Cairo to the cape of Good Hope.It is my very sincere belief that unless> there is something seriously wrong with the Gambian mind such a rare> feat should mean something,and a BIG ONE at that! So,I do agree with> you,somethings in our motherland are not doing terribly well,but many> other things have become simply fantastic over these past two years,and> from the look of it,the best ones are yet to come.These are some of the> reasons why I don't worry myself sick when a Banding Sissoko or a> Mariama Darboe is arrested in Florida or wherever,or when a frustrated> thief in Geneva implicates the present regime in Banjul,or when a> Jawara-influenced Common Wealth sings its transparent refrains time and> again,or even when the States Department> of the very America that sold drugs to its black population in the> Ghettoes to finance it Contra War accuses the Gambian Government of> involvement in the drug trade.So,since I belong to the political party> called "FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND",I would start to get really worried> only when the vast majority of the Gambian people feel that these people> are neither doing the job they are expected to do,or that they are not> properly> protecting their lives,properties and freedoms.But as long as the vast> majority of the Gambian people are happy with and crazy about them ,as> they actually are at present,I cannot in good conscience do anything> except to follow suit.This in short,is the yardstick against which I> gauge their performance.>=20> One of our friends on this list recently wrote that he was very puzzled> by the fact that I sound so informed and yet so crazy about Mr.YaYa> Jammeh.To him,every smart Gambian should and must have contempt for YaYa> Jammeh.Well,for his information,I am neither a snub nor a patrician,and> that I would rather see a Farmer from KOINA (the last village in the> Gambia)be the president of the Gambia, if he can deliver the Goods than> see a Havard educated who would use his education only to defraud the> Gambian People.Nobody who knows our former president could have in one> million years predicted that he would so profoundly and tragically fail> his people,the Gambian people. Everything was going well for him.He was> tall,handsome,intelligent,infectiously charming,married the gorgeous> daughter of the wealthiest man in the land,came from the=20> the largest tribal grouping in the country,became the first president of> one of the tiniest countries in the world with such a congenial and> peace loving population> that almost bordered on meekness.And yet,as you and I now know> absolutely clearly,none of those initial advantages of a potentially> very promising president has been able to translate itself into anything> of substance for the Gambian people.Mr.Jammeh ,on the other hand,is a> most unlikely president of the Gambia.Not terribly educated,he comes> from an obscure village that some of our listers here would hate to read> about.And yet he has in just this very short period of time achieved> what can only be described as Gambia's Marshall Plan.History, of> course,if I can paraphrase KARL MARX here,takes place twice.First, as a> tragedy; and as a farce the second time around.Jawara is the Tragic> Figure of Gambia's recent History;and the FARCE about Jammeh is that two> years ago no sane Gambian expected anything from him and his co-coupers> except chaos,blood,death and distruction; and yet, two years down the> road ,the number of pregnant women from the rural areas that are being> saved from death by the numerous clinics built by those very> rifle-wielding coup makers could be nothing but high.That, I would have> thought,should be be something to cheer and smile about.>=20> =09=09=09=09=09=09=09Regards Bassss!! =20> any =20> =20> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>=20>=20***********************************************=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 ** 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *=20**********************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:17:30 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: "I AGREE"Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdou,Please don't judge people that you do not know for you would bevery wrong. How do you know that those who do not support Yaya Jammeh is" because they have been reaped off the privileges theyenjoyed (at the expense of our people) under the Jawara regime, YES, andread my lines clear"? Are you suggesting that everybody should supportYaya Jammeh because in your books he rescued the Gambia? Please make yourown choices and in future refrain from trying the choose for others ormake accusations that you cannot prove.Anna.On Mon, 27 Jan 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> LATIR!!> You wrote:> "Do most of the the members on this list really feel the way Bass and> apparently Abdou Gibba feel. Are they actually expressing the true> sentiments of most Gambians especially those with an understanding of the> real state of affairs as these two seem to have? I REALLY would like to> know. (This question is not in jest!)"> I whole-hearted share the same views with Bass on such a matter and I> believe that we are "actually expressing the true sentiments of most> Gambians......" I> mean when certain Gambians intend to turn the Jammeh regime to a "Saddam> Hussein" one merely because they have been reaped off the privileges they> enjoyed (at the expense of our people) under the Jawara regime, YES, and> read my lines clear, I will stand so very firmly to agree to what Bass have> stated. All what such elements are doing is to exemplify Western, or to be> precise, United States democracy, and then use it as a basis for their> arguments, arguments they never brought up under the former regime because> things were very suitable for them. What reaction do you expect from the> other side? A matching "counter-attack", of course.> The last thing is, I hate sounding monotonous (repeating myself) because I> thought I have made my position sound and clear to you. If you think I will> just sit and fold my arms and listen to any destructive propaganda, then> you're giving me little credit.> Returning Peace on to you!> ::)))Abdou Oujimai*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 09:15:50 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 854396355@lithuania-c.it.earthlink.net In a previous posting, MOMODOU JAGANA wrote,> at the moment the reent education system ( established by the former hon. BB> Darboe), is dumpng to many young gambians out of the school system without> giving them proper training.It's funny because the changing of the education system that was introduced in '92-'93 (correct me if I am wrong) under what I believe was called the New Education Policy was supposed to address this very problem but seems as though it just made things worse and basically covered up for the lack of secondary schools in the country.Does anyone know if this issue has been adressed by the Min. of Education since then (i.e. in Mrs. Jow's tenure)? Apart from the builing of new schools, which was badly needed, is the policy going to change so that our young brothers and sisters won't be ''dumped'', as Mr. Jagana put it, out of the school system?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 12:47:05 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970127124648.23696A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I wish to dispel one of the recurring myths propagated by theJammeh propaganda machine, namely that there have been economicdevelopments during his reign.From a purely objective view, development is measured taking intoconsideration the progression or regression of the standard of living ofthe average citizen of a country. When that test is applied to TheGambia, what emerges is that the country is retreating away from theIndustrial Age.Gross Domestic Product declined 6% in 1995 and 10% in 1996. Thisputs The Gambia in the category of the worst performing economies in THEWORLD. Tourism declined 60% in 1995, exports declined 30% and thecountry is running the worst trade deficit in its history. Businessmenare generally apprehensive and there is little investment activity andunemployment is very high.While I do not know what the per capita income is for 1994 and1995, it is mathematically impossible for it to be higher than previousyears [ if you assume a normal statistical distribution, per capita wouldhave to increase 40% just to keep pace with inflation and GDP decline ].My point is that the average Gambian is poorer today than he was whenJammeh came to power.The reasons for this economic performance are not hard to see.Firstly, Jammeh has alienated Senegal to the point that it has virtuallyimposed economic sanctions on The Gambia. Asked to comment on this,Jammeh said [paraphrase] "If they want to, the Senegalese can lock theborder and throw the keys into the sea". As some of you know, Jammeh hasthe crass mannerism of an immature high-schooler and the accompanyingintellectual depth.Second reason for the economic doldrums is that Jammeh is pluckingsome inexhaustible money tree and spending the money on questionableprojects. Also, Jammeh and his soldiers live in opulence that even Jawaraonly dreamt of and wasting taxpayers' money on feeding an ever expandingand unprofessional army.The third reason is that Jammeh's government does not have thebrain trust necessary to solve some of the problems facing the country.He has surrounded himself with mediocres and cronies who are almostuniversally inexperienced and not trained to handled the tasks they areassigned.Jammeh's enthusiasm notwithstanding, it is critical thinking andnot idealism that solves problems. If The Gambia is to leave thepre-Industrial Age period and enter the digital age, it has to be steeredby a mature and knowledgeable leadership equipped with the experience andtools necessary to solve today's increasingly complex problems. Jammeh,as the figures indicate, has failed woefully and should be brave enoughto step from the plate.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.Dept. of Computer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Jan 1996 12:35:01 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 3109F1C5.53BA@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable MJagana@aol.com wrote:>=20> Dear Gambia l,>=20> this is one topic that we all need to put in some effort. i believe> malanding has raised a topic which needs intense discussions, and solut=ions> to follow. i strongly believe that the education system need to be> reconsidered in the gambia, and it would be a great step for the new> gorvernment to spend some resouces into this field.>=20> personally i am planning to setup a charitable foundation ( THE JAGANA> FOUNDATION), which will be dedicated to increase the literacy and compu=ter> literacy in the gambia. i know this would be a big step, but it would a=lso be> a long run investment to the benefit of the nation, if it is to develop.>=20> at the moment the reent education system ( established by the former ho=n. BB> Darboe), is dumpng to many young gambians out of the school system with=out> giving them proper training.>=20> it would be great if members of this list contribute to this debate, an=> maybe we might change the educatin system for a better nation.>=20> ( THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOO=K. )>=20> MOMODOU JAGANA> PRESIDENT> THE JAGANA FOUNDATION.Mr.JAGANA!!Embarking on such an endeavour would be a fantastic contribution onyour part to the developmental needs of your motherland.I salute yourgood thinking.Keep up the good work down there!!=20Regards Basssss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 13:36:04 -0500From: alfall@papl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: <"D40C0C8B*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e597725-00000001"--openmail-part-0e597725-00000001Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAbdou,I must complement you on a well written piece on the state of affairsin the Gambia vis-a-vis "Development". As demonstrated throughoutAfrica, at the early stages of new governments, be they"democratically" elected or self-installed, there are these rapidbuilding of infrastructures that engender goodwill amongst thepopulace. The only problem with these so-called "development" projectsis the lack of an overall plan as to where they fit.As noted in several postings on the accomplishments, or lack thereof,of the ruling clique, there does not exist the requisite manning andadministration of these ventures. I believe that one of the greatesttragedies of the Sub-Saharan Africa development is the lack ofpractical experience of managers and administrators of the affairs ofthe countries. Far too often, people with no practical training aretasked with efficiently and professionally running government agencies,ministries and parastatals. By this, I mean the holders of higherdegrees of learning that have NEVER applied the classroom training toreal-world situations prior to been entrusted with theseresponsibilities. (NO OFFENSE TO YOU ACADEMICS OUT THERE)Just walk into any office within the Gambia, maybe with the exceptionof some of the privately-owned businesses, and you typically encounterworkers that conduct business in the most un-professional of manners. Ido not blame them directly, for I believe it has a lot to do with thelack proper managerial guidance.To conclude my thoughts on the state of affairs with regards to"Development", I want to invite members of the list to post theirthoughts on the following subject - THE PRACTICAL TRAINING OF MANAGERS,ADMINISTRATORS, PROFESSIONALS & SUPPORT STAFFS IN THE GAMBIA.Keep in mind that I am specifically referring to those workers thathave had the benefit of higher learning, be it Degrees, Certificates orDiplomas.Peace!Amadou Fall----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner; at137To: gambia-lSubject: On the "development" mythDate: Monday, January 27, 1997 12:47PMHi Folks,I wish to dispel one of the recurring myths propagated by theJammeh propaganda machine, namely that there have been economicdevelopments during his reign.From a purely objective view, development is measured taking intoconsideration the progression or regression of the standard of living ofthe average citizen of a country. When that test is applied to TheGambia, what emerges is that the country is retreating away from theIndustrial Age.Gross Domestic Product declined 6% in 1995 and 10% in 1996. Thisputs The Gambia in the category of the worst performing economies in THEWORLD. Tourism declined 60% in 1995, exports declined 30% and thecountry is running the worst trade deficit in its history. Businessmenare generally apprehensive and there is little investment activity andunemployment is very high.While I do not know what the per capita income is for 1994 and1995, it is mathematically impossible for it to be higher than previousyears [ if you assume a normal statistical distribution, per capita wouldhave to increase 40% just to keep pace with inflation and GDP decline ].My point is that the average Gambian is poorer today than he was whenJammeh came to power.The reasons for this economic performance are not hard to see.Firstly, Jammeh has alienated Senegal to the point that it has virtuallyimposed economic sanctions on The Gambia. Asked to comment on this,Jammeh said [paraphrase] "If they want to, the Senegalese can lock theborder and throw the keys into the sea". As some of you know, Jammeh hasthe crass mannerism of an immature high-schooler and the accompanyingintellectual depth.Second reason for the economic doldrums is that Jammeh is pluckingsome inexhaustible money tree and spending the money on questionableprojects. Also, Jammeh and his soldiers live in opulence that even Jawaraonly dreamt of and wasting taxpayers' money on feeding an ever expandingand unprofessional army.The third reason is that Jammeh's government does not have thebrain trust necessary to solve some of the problems facing the country.He has surrounded himself with mediocres and cronies who are almostuniversally inexperienced and not trained to handled the tasks they areassigned.Jammeh's enthusiasm notwithstanding, it is critical thinking andnot idealism that solves problems. If The Gambia is to leave thepre-Industrial Age period and enter the digital age, it has to be steeredby a mature and knowledgeable leadership equipped with the experience andtools necessary to solve today's increasingly complex problems. Jammeh,as the figures indicate, has failed woefully and should be brave enoughto step from the plate.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.Dept. of Computer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************--openmail-part-0e597725-00000001Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQCaAAAAUGluZS5TVU4uMy45NUwuOTcwMTI3MTI0NjQ4LjIzNjk2QS0xMDAwMDAoYSl0ZXJ2ZS5jYy5jb2x1bWJpYS5lZB1HQU1CSUEtTC1vd25lch0dHR1JTlRFUk5FVB0dHR0dVVMdSUJNWDQwMB1QUEwdHR0dUkZDLTgyMh1HQU1CSUEtTC1vd25lckB1Lndhc2hpbmd0b24uZWR1AGUq--openmail-part-0e597725-00000001--------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 14:11:49 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: <9701272011.AA00709@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainDoes anyone know how much inport/export activity Taiwan is engaged in with theGambia? Also, how much fishing does Taiwan do in Gambian waters? Thanks...- Francis------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 15:34:20 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re:On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < 01IEPKSU8CFM8XZG2O@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAbdou, I can't help it but to add my unqualified comments to your piece thathas provided a fair assessment of the state of affairs in The Gambia. I believe you are right on the money with the statistical facts on your piece. This is aclear manifestations of the state of decadence I discussed in my posting theother time. In the light of the foregoing and the facts given by Mr. Touray inhis piece, the Pandora's box is wide open for The Gambia and the out come isscary.It's without a doubt that the Jawara regime created some of the perturbationson the political system by their failure to make necessary adjustments at time,....at the time, but by no means were state of affairs this bad before in thehistory of our republic. As some of you know already that Sir Dawda is arelative of mine, and I have high regards for him, but I must state categorically and unequivocally that the reality of this fact has never beenthe driving force of my postings in the net. In some of my postings in the past,I had had the ocassion to criticise the short comings of the erstwhile administration of Jawara and I shall continue to do that ....appropriately.This brings me to make a few observations on the conduct of our discussions.We must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate into vulgarityby making insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds of decency.This man was just doing a job, you may disagree with him on the issues(I certainly do) but let us be civil towards one another when we make our remarks. I knowwords don't kill, if they do, then we will all be mortally wounded by now. Ican also understand that some people have different definitions for decencyother than the conventional one to those folks...like the gentleman who madean unfair comments on the former first lady, I'm not sure if this message canreform you.To conclude, the prime minister of Malaysia Mahtarirr Mohammad once said, givingfreedom to some people is like presenting flowers to a monkey as a gesture, themonkey in turn will destroy the flower immediately because it does not recognisethe symbolism.I hope all of us will appreciate the opportunity this forum provides in thesense of free and open debate for a cause of national development..and not toturn it into senseless smear campaign.MUSA BASSADIVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 20:04:30 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HelpMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970127200024.4769D-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi gambia-lWe need the email address of Baba Gale Jallow of The Observer. Sowe be highly appreciative if the members living in The Gambia could callThe Observer office and get us this address.Thanks in advance,-Abdou Touray.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYDept. of Computer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 21:02:25 -0500From: William Roberts < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO' -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2ed17e0.094@osprey.smcm.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineOusman,Happy new year! Hope your first semester went well. We have justbegun the spring semester, I expect to have the Gambia book: TubabsUnder the Baobab, off the press this week. I took 10 students toGuatemala earlier this month, and will begin to look at another trip to TheGambia very soon.I'll write more later, stay in touch.Yahya Bajaha, aka, Bill Roberts------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 22:43:44 -0500From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 970127224343_1859889636@emout02.mail.aol.com REF; TO LAT,I very much understand that the changes were made to address this problem.however due to over population in the schol system, the students that finishmiddle school ( equivalent to form 3, in the past system), and to do not havegood grades are not given the opportunity, to further their education. butare rather forced out of the school system with a certificate not worthy ofany thing.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Jan 1997 22:52:20 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 970127225220_981593074@emout20.mail.aol.com Dear francis,i think this would be properly answered by someone who is properly infromedabout the relevant stats. since in africa governments HARDLY PUBLISH SUCHSTATS.momodou jagana.------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 03:04:55 -0500 (EST)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < 970128030455_581272078@emout13.mail.aol.com The information you gave is very disturbing, and I was wondering where youread, or got this information. Please let me know if you can, for there mightbe more relevant information that can be obtained from this source (present&future).thanks------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:29:30 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970128092930.0069a7b0@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hello Members!ABDOU (TOURAY)I am in no position of commenting on your statistics butassuming they are correct, are we not forgetting the obvious, namelyconsequences of international sanctions (one thing the Jawaras propagandamachine managed to accomplish). I don't think you believe (for real) thatthe decline in tourism is something controlled by the government but if youdo I will remind you of some western governments' propaganda (triggered bytheir "man" against tourism, among other things, in Gambia. "...Jammeh hasalienated Senegal...." This information is false and misleading. AllGambians know that it's Senegal that "alienated" Gambia and the truth of thematter is, Senegal did just that in gesture of retaliating on Jawara forbetraying the trust after restoring him to power in 1981. Jammeh's firsttrip abroad was in Senegal (correct me). The aim of the trip was to restorethe brotherly/sisterly relationship we had. He appealed for a betterrelationship in all aspects and to substantiate this, Senegalesecontractors, alongside with their Gambian counterparts, benefitted from someof the undergoing projects."...Development is measured taking into consideration the progression orregression of the standard of living of the average citizen of a country".This is very true but in the case of our country you only stated that "theaverage Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh came to power" butfailed to provide us with supporting indicators. I will comment on this whenthe indicators are provided. As far as I am concerned THE AVERAGE GAMBIAN(from Banjul to Koina) has never been well-off since independence. The moneythat was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave "subsistence-aid" toothers. "....When that test is applied to The Gambia, what emerges is thatthe country is retreating away from the Industrial Age". What is the basisof your theory here? Are we forgetting the history of the IndustrialRevolution? What nation can be industrially developed without the basicmachineries to support it (infrastructure; schools and universities that areto trigger Research and Development and produce a qualified and able workforce; information networks to inform the mass, etc)? I don't think theseareas where a priority to the former government. Our country was the one andonly one Sovereign State up to the late 90s without a Single University, asingle TV station and the only State Radio Station couldn't be received insome parts of the country....yes and yet we are in the "Industrial Age".Gambia was degenerating, getting rotten before Jammeh and his guys steppedin. While many countries get newer every year, Gambia was getting older. Atchildhood, I remember playing in the clear running gutters and playing"service" and football on the streets. All that died out. The reason I neednot elaborate. As far as I am concerned, and I believe I represent theopinion of many, as reality indicates, Jammeh should even take a firmerstand and carry the country through.MR JAWARA, I am the "gentleman who made an unfair comment on the formerfirst lady...; ...we must not allow our productive discussions to degenerateinto vulgarity by insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the boundsof decency. This man was just doing a job.....". Are you forgetting thatthis was in response to you degenerating productive discussions intovulgarity by insults at Jammeh and members of his government? Tell me inwhat "Commandment" was it written that Sir Dawda descends from "purity" andJammeh from "filth"? One thing I seem to agree with you is, that we should"be civil towards one another when we make our remarks." I hope you've gotthe taste of your own medicine and will in future "be civil...." when youmake your "remarks." THIS SHOULD BE THE NATURE OF GAMBIA-L.Lastly, I agree with you again... "I hope all of us will appreciate theopportunity this forum provides in sense of free and open (AND PRODUCTIVE,MY EMPHASIS) debate for a cause of national development... and not to turnit into senseless smear campaign." Until then we shall never go forward.PEACE be unto you all (members)!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 11:04:41 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970128100441.006a6d34@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"OH!.. A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT OUTI (Abdou Oujimai) wrote:"...The money that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave"subsistence-aid" to others." POINT IF OBSERVATION: Those who benefittedfrom the "subsistence-aid" were those who had privileged relatives andsubordinates. The under previledged had to sweat every single day to makeends meet. Remember the "Buba Cham" example in K. Touray's "Rethinking BasicEducation." My own mom had to dig-up groundnut leftovers on alreadyharvested land to put a meal on the floor. ABDOU TOURAY, If this is thebetter standard of living you're referring to, then am sorry, but you haveabsolutely no compassion and respect of human dignity for the "AVERAGE GAMBIAN."PEACE, once again!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 14:31:52 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 95CEB31976@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Thanks to Mr. Touray for setting this important issue on the agenda, and therest for their contributions.I don't think there is any disagreement on the fact that education is one of thepillars of socio-economic development, since it can be link to all the other sectors,like health, poverty alleviation and so on.The point here is how to make it available to all Gambians regardlessof "class", "ethnicity", religion and regional belonging. Mr. Yaya Jalllowcame with some suggestions about a kind of a cost recoverysystem where parents pay a certain amount to a pool. I think weshould always have at the back of our mind that up to 60 percent of the Gambianpopulation are living under the food poverty line, and the situationis worst in the rural areas. Saving is good, but, one should at leastsatisfy the basic needs before one could think of saving. Thepreoccupation of the government should be how to socially uplift themajority of the Gambians. My believe is that one has to makesure that the people have the ability to pay before one demandspayment.I think Malanding asked a very interesting question which should befurther examined. For your information Malanding, am helping a formerteacher of mine Mr. Baba Silla (presently residing in Norway), who isworking on "Gambian Owned NGO" to help educate as many Gambianchildren as possible. We will come with the details of the projectlater. He will surely co-operate with organisations with similar intentions,like the Jagana Foundation of my old pal President Jagana.The presence of NGOs in this sector does not mean that the governmentshould not see this task as one of its main responsibilities. TheNGOs should be seen as a supplement. As I wrote in an earliercontribution to this list, if the government help the people to getan education, they don't need to tell them what to do next.Many reactionary and backward regimes have given less priority to theeducation of their people. This is logical, since theywere not planning to do a good job. Why give the people tools which willenable to scrutinise your activities. As they say "IGNORANCE IS ANENSLAVING POWER".I will stop here for now.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 15:41:22 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970128144122.00696700@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HI Camara Modou!Kindly enroll a new member: Omar S. Saho : Olafia@online.no Thanks!::)))Abdou Oujiami------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 16:39:22 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970128154024.AAA24382@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Omar S. Saho has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Omar, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 13:16:14 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970128131409.11421B-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICould you add Bekaye Keita to the list? His address isThanks.********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:38:42 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < 199701281838.KAA26447@thesky.incog.com Hi,I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are very apprehensive of the economy and thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic department waiting to be cleared.According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us because there is indeed a lot of unemployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wondering how many are making it.Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pinch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre quality, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least D100 for a single meal (small family). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank to dip into savings account or if that is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know quite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation including myself.In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alright but there are some streets that taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.Sarian> From Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Tue Jan 28 01:30:08 1997> Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:29:30 +0100> From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE: On the "development" myth> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: nsmag@alfred.uib.no > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hello Members!> ABDOU (TOURAY)I am in no position of commenting on your statistics but> assuming they are correct, are we not forgetting the obvious, namely> consequences of international sanctions (one thing the Jawaras propaganda> machine managed to accomplish). I don't think you believe (for real) that> the decline in tourism is something controlled by the government but if you> do I will remind you of some western governments' propaganda (triggered by> their "man" against tourism, among other things, in Gambia. "...Jammeh has> alienated Senegal...." This information is false and misleading. All> Gambians know that it's Senegal that "alienated" Gambia and the truth of the> matter is, Senegal did just that in gesture of retaliating on Jawara for> betraying the trust after restoring him to power in 1981. Jammeh's first> trip abroad was in Senegal (correct me). The aim of the trip was to restore> the brotherly/sisterly relationship we had. He appealed for a better> relationship in all aspects and to substantiate this, Senegalese> contractors, alongside with their Gambian counterparts, benefitted from some> of the undergoing projects.> "...Development is measured taking into consideration the progression or> regression of the standard of living of the average citizen of a country".> This is very true but in the case of our country you only stated that "the> average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh came to power" but> failed to provide us with supporting indicators. I will comment on this when> the indicators are provided. As far as I am concerned THE AVERAGE GAMBIAN> (from Banjul to Koina) has never been well-off since independence. The money> that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave "subsistence-aid" to> others. "....When that test is applied to The Gambia, what emerges is that> the country is retreating away from the Industrial Age". What is the basis> of your theory here? Are we forgetting the history of the Industrial> Revolution? What nation can be industrially developed without the basic> machineries to support it (infrastructure; schools and universities that are> to trigger Research and Development and produce a qualified and able work> force; information networks to inform the mass, etc)? I don't think these> areas where a priority to the former government. Our country was the one and> only one Sovereign State up to the late 90s without a Single University, a> single TV station and the only State Radio Station couldn't be received in> some parts of the country....yes and yet we are in the "Industrial Age".> Gambia was degenerating, getting rotten before Jammeh and his guys stepped> in. While many countries get newer every year, Gambia was getting older. At> childhood, I remember playing in the clear running gutters and playing> "service" and football on the streets. All that died out. The reason I need> not elaborate. As far as I am concerned, and I believe I represent the> opinion of many, as reality indicates, Jammeh should even take a firmer> stand and carry the country through.> MR JAWARA, I am the "gentleman who made an unfair comment on the former> first lady...; ...we must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate> into vulgarity by insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds> of decency. This man was just doing a job.....". Are you forgetting that> this was in response to you degenerating productive discussions into> vulgarity by insults at Jammeh and members of his government? Tell me in> what "Commandment" was it written that Sir Dawda descends from "purity" and> Jammeh from "filth"? One thing I seem to agree with you is, that we should> "be civil towards one another when we make our remarks." I hope you've got> the taste of your own medicine and will in future "be civil...." when you> make your "remarks." THIS SHOULD BE THE NATURE OF GAMBIA-L.> Lastly, I agree with you again... "I hope all of us will appreciate the> opportunity this forum provides in sense of free and open (AND PRODUCTIVE,> MY EMPHASIS) debate for a cause of national development... and not to turn> it into senseless smear campaign." Until then we shall never go forward.> PEACE be unto you all (members)!!> ::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 11:34:22 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199701281934.LAA26639@thesky.incog.com All,Bekaye Keita has been added as requested. Welcome! and please send in your intro to the group.Sarian------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 16:08:28 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarian's messageMessage-ID: < 9701282108.AA53178@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> Hi,> I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are very apprehensive of the economy and thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic department waiting to be cleared.> According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us because there is indeed a lot of unemployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wondering how many are making it.> Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pinch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre quality, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least D100 for a single meal (small family). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank to dip into savings account or if that is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know quite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation including myself.> In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alright but there are some streets that taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.> Sarian> > From Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Tue Jan 28 01:30:08 1997> > Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 10:29:30 +0100> > From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: RE: On the "development" myth> > Mime-Version: 1.0> > X-Sender: nsmag@alfred.uib.no > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Hello Members!> >> > ABDOU (TOURAY)I am in no position of commenting on your statistics but> > assuming they are correct, are we not forgetting the obvious, namely> > consequences of international sanctions (one thing the Jawaras propaganda> > machine managed to accomplish). I don't think you believe (for real) that> > the decline in tourism is something controlled by the government but if you> > do I will remind you of some western governments' propaganda (triggered by> > their "man" against tourism, among other things, in Gambia. "...Jammeh has> > alienated Senegal...." This information is false and misleading. All> > Gambians know that it's Senegal that "alienated" Gambia and the truth of the> > matter is, Senegal did just that in gesture of retaliating on Jawara for> > betraying the trust after restoring him to power in 1981. Jammeh's first> > trip abroad was in Senegal (correct me). The aim of the trip was to restore> > the brotherly/sisterly relationship we had. He appealed for a better> > relationship in all aspects and to substantiate this, Senegalese> > contractors, alongside with their Gambian counterparts, benefitted from some> > of the undergoing projects.> >> > "...Development is measured taking into consideration the progression or> > regression of the standard of living of the average citizen of a country".> > This is very true but in the case of our country you only stated that "the> > average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammeh came to power" but> > failed to provide us with supporting indicators. I will comment on this when> > the indicators are provided. As far as I am concerned THE AVERAGE GAMBIAN> > (from Banjul to Koina) has never been well-off since independence. The money> > that was circulating was in the hands of a few who gave "subsistence-aid" to> > others. "....When that test is applied to The Gambia, what emerges is that> > the country is retreating away from the Industrial Age". What is the basis> > of your theory here? Are we forgetting the history of the Industrial> > Revolution? What nation can be industrially developed without the basic> > machineries to support it (infrastructure; schools and universities that are> > to trigger Research and Development and produce a qualified and able work> > force; information networks to inform the mass, etc)? I don't think these> > areas where a priority to the former government. Our country was the one and> > only one Sovereign State up to the late 90s without a Single University, a> > single TV station and the only State Radio Station couldn't be received in> > some parts of the country....yes and yet we are in the "Industrial Age".> > Gambia was degenerating, getting rotten before Jammeh and his guys stepped> > in. While many countries get newer every year, Gambia was getting older. At> > childhood, I remember playing in the clear running gutters and playing> > "service" and football on the streets. All that died out. The reason I need> > not elaborate. As far as I am concerned, and I believe I represent the> > opinion of many, as reality indicates, Jammeh should even take a firmer> > stand and carry the country through.> >> > MR JAWARA, I am the "gentleman who made an unfair comment on the former> > first lady...; ...we must not allow our productive discussions to degenerate> > into vulgarity by insults at Sir Dawda, an act that goes beyond the bounds> > of decency. This man was just doing a job.....". Are you forgetting that> > this was in response to you degenerating productive discussions into> > vulgarity by insults at Jammeh and members of his government? Tell me in> > what "Commandment" was it written that Sir Dawda descends from "purity" and> > Jammeh from "filth"? One thing I seem to agree with you is, that we should> > "be civil towards one another when we make our remarks." I hope you've got> > the taste of your own medicine and will in future "be civil...." when you> > make your "remarks." THIS SHOULD BE THE NATURE OF GAMBIA-L.> >> > Lastly, I agree with you again... "I hope all of us will appreciate the> > opportunity this forum provides in sense of free and open (AND PRODUCTIVE,> > MY EMPHASIS) debate for a cause of national development... and not to turn> > it into senseless smear campaign." Until then we shall never go forward.> >> > PEACE be unto you all (members)!!> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 16:44:28 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarian's messageMessage-ID: < 9701282144.AA54756@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOn Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:> Hi,> I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are very apprehensive of the economy andthus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic department waiting to be cleared.> According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us because there is indeed a lot of unemployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wondering how many are making it.> Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pinch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre quality, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least D100 for a single meal (small family). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank to dip into savings account or if that is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know quite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation including myself.> In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alright but there are some streets that taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.> SarianOf all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only onewho's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as itis.The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival hasbecome a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine thepeople back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to seeis the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the government'sinability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what usedto be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a time whenanything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and theFullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes. Wheredoes that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the Gambiaby opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambiathe events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wherethe future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And whowill be the victims? None but the young generation.Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a greatdeal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this list. Wemust be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.Ramadan Karim to all.Regards, Moe S. Jallow======================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 18:08:40 +0000From: "NJIE OMAR E" < 964NJIE@alpha.nlu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199701290007.QAA15714@mx4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCan you please add Mambuna Bojang to the list! His address is:Thanks,Omar.------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 20:29:02 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa: International CrimeMessage-ID: < 9701290129.AA43294@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > Special Report: Both the FBI and the US Drug Enforcement> > Administration will post permanent agents in South Africa next> > year. THOMAS CALLAHAN explains why South Africa can't go it> > alone in the fight against crime.> >> > # # # Thomas J. Callahan ( callahan@wn.apc.org ) is South Africa> > Program Director for the International Republican Institute.> > >From 1992-95, he was Director of African Affairs at the US> > Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He has lived in> > Johannesburg since December 1995. This article was written in> > his personal capacity, and does not necessarily represent the> > views of IRI. For more information, contact Callahan at IRI,> > 20 Melle St., 2nd Fl., Braamfontein 2001, South Africa. Tel:> > 27-11-403-8956; Fax: 27-11-339-3368.> >> > ************************************************************> > On a Sunday morning not long ago, I was strolling down Rockey> > Street in the Yeoville section of Johannesburg. In the half> > kilometre between the Time Square Cafe and Rockerfeller's Nite> > Club, I was approached three times by drug dealers. Granted,> > I have a beard and was overdue for a haircut, but this was> > ridiculous.> >> > I was already annoyed after the first two solicitations when> > a skinny guy in a rasta hat hissed at me and approached. I> > responded to him with a loud, "What's that? Oh, you're a drug> > dealer, is that it?" His eyes darted back and forth a few> > times and, possibly thinking I was a PAGAD member with a box> > of matches, he took a step back and said, "No, no man! Not> > drugs, just ganja!" [N.B.: PAGAD is abbreviation for People> > Against Gangsterism and Drugs, a virulent vigilante group in> > the Western Cape which burned to death one high profile drug> > lord in the Cape Flats area near Cape Town.]> >> > The story always gets a laugh, but that comical little fellow> > who pretended he wasn't a real drug dealer is but the tip of> > an enormous iceberg whose mass lurks dangerously near.> >> > The fact that South Africa has a growing drug problem, and,> > more generally, a major crime problem, is not exactly fresh> > news. But, the size, sophistication, complexity and reach of> > the international syndicates that employ my ganja-peddling> > friend and hundreds of thousands like him may come as a shock.> >> > Leading law enforcement agencies around the world have> > concluded that international crime can only be fought> > internationally, and they are eager to assist South Africa.> > This is not "foreign aid" in the altruistic sense. Rather,> > foreign governments view South Africa as a linchpin country> > for emerging international crime syndicates whose deadly reach> > extends far into their own countries.> >> > "Grave crime is no longer bound by the constraints of borders.> > Such offenses as terrorism, nuclear smuggling, organised> > crime, computer crime and drug trafficking can spill over from> > other countries into the United States."> >> > US FBI Director Louis Freeh made this statement in March 1996> > to the members of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations,> > the committee which controls the expenditure of US government> > resources. The topic of the hearing was international> > organised crime, and he argued persuasively for the generous> > funding of FBI field offices abroad: "One of the most> > effective ways to fight international crime is by building> > cop-to-cop bridges between American law enforcement and our> > overseas counterparts. More and more of these bridges are> > being built, and successes are flowing from them." The FBI has> > agents serving in 23 nations. The US Drug Enforcement> > Administration (DEA) is even more internationally oriented,> > with 70 offices in 49 countries worldwide. Both agencies are> > planning to post senior agents to South Africa on a permanent> > basis in 1997.> >> > Many other countries have law enforcement liaison officers in> > their embassies here, and numerous exchanges, conferences,> > technical assistance and training seminars involving foreign> > crime fighters are occurring. It is an ominous indication of> > the degree to which South Africa is considered one of those> > countries most vulnerable to international criminal> > operations. The spectre of Colombia and Nigeria, whose basic> > government institutions were undermined and corrupted by> > criminal organisations, fuels the desire of experienced> > international law enforcement to provide timely and useful> > support for South Africa.> >> > On the drug front, the problem is bad and is likely to get> > worse. South Africa's status as a narcotics transit country> > has become well established. In fact, it has become> > increasingly central for global commerce in contraband of all> > kinds.> >> > The region's extensive air, sea and land infrastructure make> > it a prime conduit for moving illegal cargos. The number of> > airlines operating from Johannesburg International Airport has> > increased from 20 in April 1994 to more than 120 today,> > including those originating in drug source countries like> > Thailand, India and Brazil. Long, porous borders and weak> > border controls, including undermanned ports and numerous> > secondary airports, give drug traffickers and other smugglers> > nearly unlimited access .> >> > The large banking and financial sector in South Africa and> > lack of adequate money laundering controls allow profits from> > illegal trade to mix easily with legitimate revenues. Police> > forces in the region are understaffed and undertrained.> > Current customs and immigration laws cannot adequately cope> > with the massive volume of international connections.> >> > Regarding the domestic consumption of drugs, the question is> > not whether it will rise, but by how much. Transit countries> > tend to become user countries. It is happening quite quickly> > in South Africa, and, like so many other ills, it can be> > blamed in part on the shaky rand.> >> > The economics are quite simple and predictable: Drug transit> > countries with fluctuating currencies quickly become drug> > consumption countries because traffickers (more specifically,> > the in-country controllers who monitor and oversee courier> > activity) would rather be paid their share of the profits with> > the product itself, which doesn't lose value, than with cash> > in an unpredictable local currency. Controllers with product> > to sell need domestic buyers, and they employ a wide variety> > of techniques to generate demand. These invariably result in> > rocketing dependency.> >> > One DEA agent who asked not to be named observed this> > phenomenon first hand when he was stationed in Pakistan in the> > early 1980s: "Pakistan was a premier heroin producer and> > transit country for markets in Europe and the United States.> > When I got there, we estimated there were fewer than 100> > heroin addicts. The traffickers had just begun taking their> > cuts in product and selling it locally. In just two years,> > the number of addicts was up to half a million. Today, the> > government of Pakistan says the number of addicts is 1.3> > million, but I think even that estimate is low.> >> > Speaking at a conference on crime in August, Sylvaine de> > Miranda, director of Johannesburg's Phoenix House, confirmed> > the emergence of this trend in South Africa: "Four years ago,> > heroin was almost unobtainable in South Africa. now free> > samples of heroin are often provided when you buy cocaine or> > crack."> >> > The Nigerian Connection> >> > Africa did not play a significant role in the international> > drug trade until fairly recently. Producing neither opium nor> > coca, it was not a source for heroin or cocaine. Although> > Africa has a long tradition of dagga [marijuana] cultivation,> > it was never a significant international supplier since> > virtually every other region of the world also produced> > marijuana.> >> > Africa's real contribution to the international drug trade> > began in the early 1980s when a group of Nigerian naval> > officers undergoing training in India organised a trafficking> > ring to smuggle Southwest Asian heroin to Europe and,> > eventually, to the United States. Organised around a virtual> > army of couriers, this initial effort was boosted by the> > collapse of the Nigerian economy in the mid-80s, allowing> > smugglers to be recruited more cheaply and in greater numbers.> >> > Today, Nigerians run some of the premier drug trafficking and> > organised crime networks in the world. They still rely> > heavily on individual couriers known as "swallowers," who> > transport drugs by wrapping them in condoms or the fingertips> > of surgical gloves and ingesting them. Upon safe arrival at> > the delivery site, they are given a laxative and a magazine.> > (Users should think about that the next time they consider> > snorting a line of coke.) This method precludes the seizure> > of large, costly shipments even if it means only small amounts> > can be smuggled at any one time. The networks continuously> > make significant operational adjustments to avoid detection> > and apprehension (for example, they changed the "profile" of> > their couriers from West African men to mostly young or> > middle-aged white women).> >> > According to a recent DEA report, Nigerian groups are major> > traffickers in both heroin and cocaine in South Africa:> > "Since 1993, 60,000 Nigerian citizens have moved to the> > Johannesburg/Pretoria area, particularly Johannesburg's> > inner-city, high-rise suburb of Hillbrow. Many enter South> > Africa as tourists, illegally obtain South African> > identification books, and then apply for South African> > passports. Some have claimed South African citizenship> > through political asylum> >> > "According to SANAB [South African Narcotics Bureau], many of> > these individuals have no visible means of support, yet are> > living very affluent lifestyles."> >> > Law-abiding Nigerians are, of course, unhappy with the> > international reputation for drug trafficking and fraud that> > the nation's active criminal minority has attracted. Whether> > the stigmatisation is fair or not, the threat is real and> > growing. Jonathan Winer, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of> > State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, told a> > Congressional committee in September that Nigerian enterprises> > were organised and active in at least 60 countries worldwide.> > "They are adaptable, polycrime organisations. They launder> > money in Hong Kong, buy cocaine in the Andes, run prostitution> > and gambling rings in Spain and Italy, and corrupt legitimate> > business in Great Britain.South African authorities have> > advised the US of their deep concern over Nigerian criminal> > penetration of the entire southern African region, including> > heroin and cocaine trafficking, frauds, car theft, alien> > smuggling and gang activities."> >> > The situation is so bad that the US government is afraid to> > offer anti-fraud training to Nigerian police or central> > bankers for fear that the training will merely increase the> > sophistication of Nigerian crooks.> >> > Thankfully, criminal organisations in South Africa have not> > penetrated government agencies to that extent, and foreign> > governments are eager to assist South African crime fighters.> > The DEA report quoted above has high praise for the South> > Africa Narcotics Bureau: "There is no evidence of> > drug-related corruption among senior drug law enforcement> > officials. SANAB has earned a reputation worldwide as a> > highly-dedicated and competent law enforcement agency. SANAB> > is aggressively cooperating with drug law enforcement> > officials from the United States and other countries "> >> > But SANAB is just one entity with approximately 340 agents> > fighting an illicit industry worth billions. There can be no> > doubt that they are on the front lines of a bitter struggle> > when one considers that between 1994 and 1995, 31 SANAB> > officials were shot in the line of duty or died as a result of> > job-related stress. The question remains whether all the> > offers of international assistance and cooperation will be> > enough.> >> > International Training and Collaboration> >> > Peter Gastrow, a Special Adviser to the Minister of Safety and> > Security, describes different stages in which South African> > law enforcement needs have changed.> >> > South Africa had first to form one service out of 11 different> > police organisations, and a new training and integration> > curriculum was necessary. It received assistance in that> > effort from a number of countries, including the UK,> > Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Ongoing> > planning and training requirements signal a different phase in> > which French, Belgian and British police forces have assisted> > with public order police training, community policing, and> > provincial law enforcement efforts.> >> > In the current stage, says Gastrow, South Africa's focus is on> > improving overall effectiveness in a range of areas, and he> > views international cooperation as critical: "The Ministry> > wants to expand international contact and cooperation.> > Southern Africa has been our immediate focus, and this has> > resulted in some restructuring in our police services. We> > have reinforced our connection with Interpol, and that is> > yielding good results. And we are finalizing a number of> > international agreements to facilitate exchanges and> > information sharing. Cooperation can only improve if police> > agencies like the FBI and DEA have an ongoing presence here in> > South Africa."> >> > The areas which he identified as benefitting from> > international expertise include: detection and investigative> > methods; narcotics trafficking; motor vehicle thefts and> > smuggling; white collar crime, including money laundering and> > fraud; official corruption; general management and> > administrative techniques; and cross border arms smuggling.> >> > In some ways, the United States is a latecomer to the process.> > Anti-apartheid legislation remaining on the books in America> > prevented any police assistance to South Africa during the> > pre-election period that the European Union, Commonwealth and> > United Nations were sending police and security observer> > missions here.> >> > It appears, however, that the US is making up for lost time.> > In addition to the planned opening of DEA and FBI offices> > here, there has been a great deal of US-sponsored activity:> > the US Customs Service has conducted several courses in> > border, air and seaport control for South African and> > neighbouring country police; the US Marshal's Service has> > provided technical assistance for South Africa's witness> > protection program; the Department of the Treasury has held> > several courses on methods to thwart money laundering; and the> > DEA has conducted several drug enforcement seminars and has> > helped SANAB establish a trafficker database.> >> > South African participants in these and other nations'> > training programs are generally enthusiastic about them. A> > five year veteran of SANAB, Captain Kadwa has been to ten or> > so internationally sponsored conferences or training programs.> > "Any effort on the drug side, any strategy will always have to> > have an international effort. Any isolated effort will not> > work. We used to have just mandrax and cannabis to worry> > about. Now we are dealing with cocaine, heroin, and a big> > Nigeria connection. We have to learn their mentality,> > understand their tactics and their modus operandi.> >> > "The US knows these guys already and can provide helpful> > information. They have also developed various laws like the> > one to fight money laundering . They've had that law for 26> > years. They can show us how it evolved, and then we can adapt> > it in ways that make sense for South Africa."> >> > Not all of these programs have filtered down to the street> > cops on the front lines. Police in the Soweto Dog Unit have> > not received much assistance from abroad since a DEA dog> > trainer worked with them two years ago.> >> > With 50 people in the dog squad, they cover all of Soweto 24> > hours a day. At any given time, they are a few handlers short> > that they have lost to border patrol or other special duties.> > The lack of manpower would make it very difficult for them to> > take advantage of training courses even if they were> > available, but they would like to have access to information> > about new techniques, drugs, and developments. All their> > information, they say, they get from the street.> >> > The Globalisation of Law Enforcement> >> > According to some observers of the situation in South Africa,> > training and good police work are not enough by themselves.> > The criminal justice system in its entirety must work> > reasonably well or effective law enforcement techniques will> > not matter.> >> > The establishment of laws that authorise conspiracy> > investigations, promote criminal asset seizure and forfeiture> > and prohibit money laundering, for example, would allow police> > to employ the more sophisticated types of investigative> > techniques that have been used successfully against organised> > crime in some other countries. Some of this legislation,> > modelled on those laws but adapted to South Africa's needs,> > has already been proposed.> >> > The judicial system must also have the procedural capacity to> > successfully prosecute, convict and imprison guilty criminals> > even when they have enormous legal talent at their disposal.> > Incompetent or corrupt judges must be identified and properly> > dealt with by a strong internal control system.> >> > In addition, priorities based on sound information must be> > established. Veteran law enforcement officials from abroad> > refer to South Africa as a "target-rich environment," meaning> > that there are a lot of criminals, or targets, for law> > enforcement to go after. The problem with such an environment> > is that government can quickly squander its limited crime> > fighting resources and achieve only marginal results if they> > use them to pursue highly elusive or unimportant targets.> >> > An example of this might be using the entire SANAB force,> > including its undercover agents, to arrest all the petty> > dealers in Yeoville and Hillbrow. Arrest statistics would> > rise temporarily, a few of the dealers would be successfully> > prosecuted, and all of the agents' covers would be blown.> >> > The only way law enforcement can "work smart" in a target-rich> > environment is to have enough information to identify the size> > and nature of the threat, assess its consequences, and design> > an effective strategy to impose the most damage on the> > criminal organisation at the least relative cost.> >> > Going after syndicate leaders and financiers is one method> > used successfully against the Cali drug cartel in Colombia.> > The arrest and successful prosecution of a number of Cali> > kingpins in 1995 was the result of years of front-end> > information gathering and analysis. North American, European> > and Asian law enforcement agencies worked closely with the> > Colombian police in that process. There is no reason that the> > same forces couldn't be marshalled against South Africa's> > emerging criminal kingpins.> >> > If the world were a fair place, South Africa would be given a> > breather to sort out its own domestic political and economic> > issues after all it's been through in the last 50 years. It> > should not have to deal with gangs of highly mobile,> > well-funded, and destabilising crime syndicates putting down> > roots here. But the world is not fair, and the threat is> > real. At least, South Africa will not have to go it alone.> > Indeed, it appears that the world's best law enforcement> > entities have concluded that, against modern criminal> > organisations, no one can.> >> >> > ************************************************************> > This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the> > Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational> > affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary> > objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States> > around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by> > concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant> > information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and> > individuals.> >> > Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail> > message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa> > Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org > > (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents> > previously distributed, as well as the auto-response> > information files, are also available on the Web at:> > http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml > >> > To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to> > apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited> > from another source please contact directly the source> > mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.> >> > For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,> > 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:> > 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. > > ************************************************************> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 21:09:05 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 970128210022_-1912246217@emout14.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia_Lers,I strongly believe this is a topic worty of talking about, and I personallythank all the contributors.EDUCATION IS THE CORNER STONE OF DEVELOPMENTmomodou jagana------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 21:34:57 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the "development" mythMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970128212347.22827A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 28 Jan 1997 Mbk007@aol.com wrote:> The information you gave is very disturbing, and I was wondering where you> read, or got this information. Please let me know if you can, for there might> be more relevant information that can be obtained from this source (present> &future).Fortunately, there is more than one choice for eco. data. If youtype "Gambia" as a keyword on Alta Vista, you will get 100,000 references.Try your local library, the World Bank, the IMF, CIA ,etc. The 1994figures I have were from The Gambian government's own eco. report for thatyear.On "This is very true but in the case of our country you onlystated that "the average Gambian is poorer today than he was when Jammehcame to power" but failed to provide us with supporting indicators.", thisis based on a simple mathematical fact: if the average of a distribution(mean, median, or mode,) in this case per capita income, grew more thanthe erosion in incomes and more than inflation (avg of 12%), The Gambianeconomy would be booming. In other words, it is impossible to say -x + x=x.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYDept. of Computer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Jan 1996 12:23:52 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarian's messageMessage-ID: < 310C9228.70E6@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableModou Jallow wrote:>=20> On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:>=20> > Hi,> >> > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much =I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very=unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) ar=e very apprehensive of the economy and> thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several p=eople in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate dro=p of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic=department waiting to be cleared.> >> > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty co=mpared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down=to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of u=s because there is indeed a lot of une> mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the=statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep won=dering how many are making it.> >> > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pin=ch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qual=ity, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at le=ast D100 for a single meal (small fami> ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making=it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing the=y think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the ba=nk to dip into savings account or if t> hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know qui=te a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation in=cluding myself.> >> > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could =have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are=still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed=alright but there are some streets th> at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem=its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.> >> > Sarian>=20> Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one> who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.> It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as=it> is.>=20> The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has> become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the> people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to se=> is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.>=20> Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the governm=ent's> inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what=used> to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a ti=me when> anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!>=20> Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and th=> Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes.=Where> does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the =Gambia> by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambi=> the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wh=ere> the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who> will be the victims? None but the young generation.>=20> Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a gre=at> deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this lis=t. We> must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,> especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.>=20> Ramadan Karim to all.>=20> Regards, Moe S. Jallow>=20>=20> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3DMOE!!You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me mustalso try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include allthe other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the badsituation.You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business peoplehave now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses asbefore,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,theSarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and otherfrancophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda KairabaJawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for hisreturn.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is thealmost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joofregime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has becomemore popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficultto figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY."KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THATTHE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNIHOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THISLIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIALGAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONETHING AT A TIME?SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENTWITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING INOFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WEGIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARSTO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'TMIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TOBOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.REGARDS BASSS!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 10:41:01 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 199701290941.KAA01367@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 16:39 28.01.97 +0000, you wrote:>Gambia-l,>Omar S. Saho has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to>have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Omar, please>send an introduction of yourself to the list.>Regards>Momodou Camara>*******************************************************>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***>Thank you very much for enrolling me as a new member. My name is omar SheikSaho and currently residing in Norway. I am a Consultant at UllevaalUniversity Hospital, Olafia Department for STD and HIV. Hereby lookingforward to interesting correspondanse with my fellow Gambians and others whoin the the net Gambia-lWith best regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 08:00:12 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: P.C. buying - interesting ratingsMessage-ID: CRY1-970129130012Z-34828@mcl2.prc.com Here is a ratings list on PCs by PC magazine and PC world. Thought Iwould share it with all of you.The rating from PC Magazine is from Lab Tests, and the rating from PCWorld is from surveys of thousands of customers.DESKTOP PC PC MAGAZINE PC WORLDVENDORS Grade for Grade forservice & service /reliability reliability---------- ----------- -----------Acer C Fair/PoorALR D ----------Apple B Fair/BestAST C Poor/WorstAT&T GIS/NCR C Fair/GoodAustin C ----/PoorCompaq A Fair/BestCompudyne D ----------Dell A Best/BestDigital B Good/GoodDTK C ----------Epson C ----------Everex D ----------Gateway 2000 B Fair/FairHewlett-Packard A Good/BestHyundai D ----------IBM A Fair/FairInsight Direct D ----------Leading Edge D ----------Micron B Best/BestMidWest Micro D FairNEC B Poor/FairPackard Bell D Worst/WorstQuantex - Fair/PoorTandy C -----------Tri-Star B -----------Unisys D -----------Wyse C -----------Zenith Data D Fair/GoodZEOS* C -----------*Bought out by Micron------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Jan 1996 16:26:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 310CCB05.1920@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOlafiaklinikken Olafia wrote:>=20> At 16:39 28.01.97 +0000, you wrote:> >Gambia-l,> >Omar S. Saho has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect t=> >have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Omar, please> >send an introduction of yourself to the list.> >> >Regards> >Momodou Camara> >> >*******************************************************> > http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara > >> >**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> > possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***> >> >Thank you very much for enrolling me as a new member. My name is omar =Sheik> Saho and currently residing in Norway. I am a Consultant at Ullevaal> University Hospital, Olafia Department for STD and HIV. Hereby looking> forward to interesting correspondanse with my fellow Gambians and other=s who> in the the net Gambia-l>=20> With best regards>=20> Omar S. Saho=20OMAR!WELCOME TO THE BANTABA! I AM SURE YOU WILL LOVE EVERY MINUTE OF IT.JUSTFEEL FREE AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK ON THE VARIOUSISSUES.AND,PLEASE,TRY FROM TIME TO TIME TO TELL US WHAT YOU THINK ABOUTTHE UPS AND THE DOWNS OF THE CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH POLICIES OF THEGAMBIA AND HOW THAT IS POSITIVELY OR NEGATIVELY IMPACTING ON THE LIVESOF THE ORDINARY PERSON ON THE STREET.AGAIN,WELCOME MR.SAHO;WE INDEED NEED EXPERTS IN ALL FIELDS ON THIS LIST.REGARDS BASSSS!! =20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 14:50:03 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (gambia)Subject: Africa (US News & World Report)Message-ID: < 199701291950.OAA26584@acmez.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitForwarded message:>From gt4833d@prism.gatech.edu Wed Jan 29 13:23 EST 1997Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 13:22:51 -0500 (EST)From: Kwadwo Ampofo Appiah < gt4833d@prism.gatech.edu To: asa@magtwo.mirc.gatech.edu Cc: ebaffoe@emory.edu Subject: Africa (US News & World Report) (fwd)Message-Id: < Pine.SOL.3.95.970129132203.1346C-100000@acmex.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Length: 13842Food for thought, huh?......Kwadwo Ampofo AppiahGeorgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332uucp: ...!{decvax,hplabs,ncar,purdue,rutgers}!gatech!prism!gt4833dInternet: gt4833d@prism.gatech.edu ---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 28 Jan 1997 20:02:38 -0800 (PST)From: Acha Leke < leke@leland.Stanford.EDU To: Ajua Alemanji < axa130@psuvm.psu.edu >, Aza Teh < aza@amgen.com >,baba-willy < william.darkwah@gte.sprint.com >,fly-b < bcarrol@us.oracle.com >, boo < bolutade@magtwo.mirc.gatech.edu >,carmen-yanic < s1283694@uottawa.ca >, dmc < dmcomer@vnet.IBM.COM >,Kamau Bobb < kamau@cml.ME.Berkeley.EDU >,kodjo < gt4833d@prism.gatech.edu >,Ruth Mukoko-Mokeba < rmm@astro.ocis.temple.edu >,Lisa Saldano < saldano@mit.edu >, mat < abakah@nortel.ca >,manams < Leleti@aol.com >, stevo-the-man < okelo@emu.sp.trw.com >,Ulli Etoke < ullietoke@aol.com Cc: Camnet < camnet@vm.cnuce.cnr.it >,Robert Leke < Robert_Leke@cam.healthnet.org Subject: Africa (US News & World Report) (fwd)very intesrestiing piece....any comments?......acha._________________________________________________________________________WORLD REPORTThe same old excusesA black American's tough prescription for Africa's illsBY KEITH B. RICHBURGThere wasn't much left of Kibassa Maliba's son. I saw the grislyphotographs, and there were only charred remains.Kibassa was a key leader of Zaire's united opposition movement, theSacred Union. When unpaid Army troops went on a rampage in Kinshasa in1994, some soldiers loyal to President Mobutu Sisi Siko went straight toKibassa's house and blasted open the steel front gate with sevenrockets. Once inside, they shot Kibassa's 28-year-old son, who had beensleeping in the front room. Just for spite, they doused the body withgasoline and set him on fire. It's tough in Africa when you decide tooppose the Big Man.Kibassa was one of my best contacts in Kinshasa, and one ofthe few Zairean politicians I admired for his straight talk. That day, Ifound him holding court in the covered courtyard of a new house he hadjust moved to. "My son has paid the price," he said, "but I will continueto fight." His mood was defiant, but then he shook his head, resigned,and he stared off as if in deep contemplation. Finally, he said, "In the20th century, why should people act this way?"I keep asking Kibassa Maliba's question: Why? It wasn't supposed to be thisway, not when I first set out for Africa. The 1990s were to be Africa's"decade of democracy," or so I had been told. The Western donornations were finally getting tough, demanding open elections, legalopposition parties, more monitoring of foreign dollars. Internally, too, anexplosive new combination of forces was said to be eroding thedecades-old acquiescence to authoritarianism: Urban populations had moreaccess to information, and a younger generation carried no living memoryof white colonialism.I know that many black Americans feel a sense of alienation in theUnited States, and like to look longingly at Africa as a mecca of blackempowerment. It's a seductive image; here, after all, are black nations, ruledby blacks, the mirror opposite of the condition back home where many blacks aremade to feel like a permanent and unwanted minority in the country oftheir birth.But that's the problem with the image--it's a mirage. Of course the countriesbecame independent, the flags changed, the names were Africanized, newnational anthems were sung, new holidays observed. The picture of theBig Man replaced the portrait of the queen. But in country aftercountry, power simply passed from a white colonial dictatorship to anindigenous black one--and the result has been more repression, morebrutality. For the Africans, the ordinary, decent, long-sufferingAfricans, precious little has changed.This analysis may sound too harsh, an exaggeration. But for that I can offer noexcuses, because I've been there, and I've seen it. And because that's been oneof Africa's biggest problems, the lack of straight talk even from--orshould I say particularly from--Africa's friends in the West who want tohelp.The Asian angle. Before my arrival in Africa, I spent four years reporting fromSoutheast Asia. Almost all of the Southeast Asian countries have risen frompoverty to create huge and stable middle classes and enter the firsttier of newly industrialized economies. Why has East Asia emerged as themodel for economic success, while Africa has seen mostly poverty,hunger, and economies propped up by foreign aid? Why are East Asiansexpanding their telecommunications networks when in most of Africa it'sstill hard to make a phone call next door? Why are East Asians now wrestlingwith ways to control access to the Internet while African students still mustuse cardboard drawings of computer keyboards in classrooms? Why areSoutheast Asian leaders negotiating to ease trade barriers while Africans arechopping up their neighbors with machetes because they belong to adifferent tribe?There was nothing inevitable about Asia's success and Africa's despair.I realize I'm on explosive ground here; it's all too easy to stumbleinto the old racial stereotypes--that Africans are lazy, that Asians are simplysmarter, that blacks possess a more savage, primitive side. But I am black,though not an African, and so I am going to push ahead here, knowing full wellthat some will say I am doing a disservice to my race by pointing outthese painful realities.First, let's look at the cold, hard statistics. Africa's children arethe most likely on Earth to die before the age of 5. Its adults are leastlikely to live beyond the age of 50. Africans are, on average, moremalnourished, less educated, and more likely to be infected by fataldiseases than are people any other place on Earth. Africa's economy hascontracted. Its share of world markets has fallen by half since the1970s, and the dollar value of its global trade actually declined duringthe 1980s. African trade accounts for less than 0.1 percent of American imports.Talk to me about Africa's legacy of European colonialism, and I'll give youMalaysia and Singapore, ruled by the British and occupied by Japan duringWorld War II. Talk to me about the problem of tribalism in Africa, aboutdifferent ethnic and linguistic groups lumped together by Europeans insideartificial borders, and I'll throw back at you Indonesia, some 13,700 scatteredislands comprising 360 distinct tribes and ethnic groups and a mix of languagesand religions. Now talk to me about some African countries' lack of naturalresources, and I'll ask you to account for tiny Singapore, an islandcity-state with absolutely no resources and one of the world's mostsuccessful economies.I used to bring up the question of Asia's success wherever I traveled aroundAfrica, to see how the Africans themselves--government officials, diplomats,academics--explained it. What I got was defensiveness, followed by anger, andthen accusations that I didn't understand history. And thenI got a long list of excuses. I was told about the cold war, how the UnitedStates and the Soviets played out their superpower rivalry through proxywars in Africa, which prolonged the continent's suffering. And I wouldrespond that the cold war's longest-running and costliest conflicts tookplace in Korea and Vietnam; now tell me which continent was the biggestplaying field for superpower rivalry.When the talk turns to corruption, then at least we are moving closer tobrass tacks. Of course there's corruption in East Asia, too. Onewatchdog group ranked Indonesia as the world's most corrupt country. SouthKorea's former president has been jailed for taking bribes from businessconglomerates. Yet Korea is an economic superpower, Indonesia has reducedpoverty more per year than any other developing country in the last quartercentury, and Thailand, Vietnam, and China are posting annual growth ratesof about 8 to 10 percent.So endemic is African corruption, and so much more destructive than itsAsian counterpart, that the comparison has even spawned a commonjoke that goes like this:An Asian and an African become friends while attending graduate schoolin the West. Years later, each rises to become finance minister ofhis country. One day, the African ventures to Asia to visit his friend andis startled by the Asian's palatial home, the three Mercedes-Benzes inthe circular drive, the swimming pool, the servants."My God!" the African exclaims. "We were just poor students before. How onearth can you afford all this now?" The Asian takes his friend to thewindow and points to a new elevated highway in the distance. "You seethat road?" he says,and then proudly taps himself on the chest. "Ten percent."A few years later, the Asian returns the visit of his old friend. Hefinds the African living on a massive estate. There's a fleet ofdozens of Mercedes-Benzes, an indoor pool, an army of uniformedservants. "My God!" says the Asian. "How do you afford this?" This time theAfrican leads his friend to the window and points. "You see thathighway?" he asks. The Asian looks and sees nothing, just an open fieldwith a few cows. "I don't see any highway," he says. The African tapshimself on the chest. "One hundred percent!"Africa "experts." That joke was first told to me by an American diplomat inNigeria, who had also spent time in Indonesia. But one of the things Ifound most frustrating about Africa was the far more typicalunwillingness of even the most seasoned academics and "Africa experts"to give me their honest, coldhearted, unsentimental assessment of thecontinent and its problems. Africa has consistently been held to a doublestandard, an "African standard." There's a reluctance to push too hard,too fast, for reform.The reason, of course, is that Africans are black. Too much criticism from whitecountries in the West comes dangerously close to sounding racist. AndAfrican leaders seem willing enough to play that card, constantlyraising the specter of "neocolonialism." I remember the Kenyan foreignminister, on my first day in Africa, lambasting the American ambassadorfor having "the mentality of a slave owner." It was a well-targeted gibe,aimed at playing on the greatest of white fears: the appearance ofsounding racist.But as I see it, the reluctance to talk straight about Africa is the greaterdisservice. If I sound tired of the old excuses, it may be because I'veheard so many of them before. And I'm not talking just about Africahere--I'm talking about America, too. My father is a straight talker--notmuch formal education, a few years of college, some union trainingcourses. But he's extremely well read, he has a keen knowledge ofhistory, and he can sure cut through the crap. Once when I was home fromAsia, and we were sitting around the dining table for a cousin'sThanksgiving turkey, I decided to deliberately broach a pretty delicatesubject, just to see what responses I'd get. I had noticed a real boom inKorean-run grocery stores in the old neighborhood. Why is it, I asked, that thenew immigrants can come into black neighborhoods and prosper while we're stillstuck on the bottom rung after 400 years? Then I told the story of aVietnamese-American friend of mine who came here in 1975. Her family hadlost everything and had to start from scratch. But she graduated from a gooduniversity, went on to earn a master's degree, and had just been hired by a bigHouston-based energy company. Why can an immigrant kid who didn't evenspeak English 20 years ago do so well when so many blacks are still hustling onthe street just trying to make ends meet?Boy, did I cause a moment of silence, and they weren't pausing to bless theturkey. But it was my old man who came to the rescue, and his blunt mannerhadn't been made any smoother by his 70-plus years. "Because," he said, "thoseblack folks you see out there on the streets think the white man owes themsomething. They're still waiting for that 40 acres and a mule!"Co-conspirators. In Africa, there's a lot of that same backward-lookingattitude. In both cases, you're left with black people wallowing in asafety net of dependency. In that sense, I guess some of the old Africantyrants are right--there really is a white conspiracy that keeps blackpeople down. Only it's not the conspiracy they're thinking of, but it's evenbroader and more insidious. What I'm talking about is the grandconspiracy of silence, a collective willingness, of white people in theWest to bury their heads when the talk turns to Africa. Of course blacks,too, are unindicted co-conspirators. Here I'm talking about thoseself-anointed spokesmen who purport to represent all of black America. Theymake their ritual demands for ever increasing foreign aid to thesecorrupt little black potentates. They have even now begun trumpeting thecall for "reparations" to African countries for the past crime ofslavery--even though the traditional African rulers of the time were the onesrounding up the slaves for the white traders. All of this talk skirtsthe real issue--the need for a critical re-examination of independentAfrica's internal failings.What's missing is the straight talk.>From Out of America by Keith B. Richburg. Copyright /1997 by Keith B.Richburg. Reprinted by arrangement with Basic Books, a division ofHarperCollins Publishers Inc.Copyright U.S. News & World Report, Inc. All rights reserved.*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote of the week ** ----------------- ** After you've heard two eyewitness accounts of an ** auto accident it makes you wonder about history ***************************************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:58:37

Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 15:40:55 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: GEA Fellowships - Information on GEA Project

Message-ID: <





----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 14:47:59 -0400

From: Nancy_Dickson/FS/

To:

Subject: GEA Fellowships - Information on GEA Project

X-Lotus-FromDomain: KSG

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN







From: Nancy Dickson@KSG on 01/29/97 02:47 PM



To: GEAFELLOWSHIPS List-server subscribers



Many of you have sent me inquiries asking for more information on the

Global Environmental Assessment project based at Harvard University. What

follows is a copy of the Progress Report submitted to the National Science

Foundation. We hope this information will be useful to you if you intend

to apply for a fellowship. Please recall that applications are due

February 15.



Regards,



Nancy Dickson

Center for Science and International Affairs

Kennedy School of Government

Harvard University

nancy_dickson@harvard.edu





ANNUAL NSF GRANT PROGRESS REPORT



NSF Programs: Methodology, Measurement, and Statistics Program, and

Division of International Programs

NSF Award Number: SBR-9521910 - "Global Environmental Assessment Team"

PI Name: William C. Clark

PI Organization: Harvard University

PI Address: Center for Science & International Affairs, Kennedy School of

Government, Harvard University, 79 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Period Covered By This Report: July 15, 1996-February 1, 1997

Date: 28 January, 1997



Continued Funding is Requested



Contents:

1. RESULTS AND RELATIONSHIP TO GOALS OF THE GRANT

2. WORK TO BE PERFORMED IN YEAR 2

3. FUNDS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN UNOBLIGATED AT END OF YEAR 1

4. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR YEAR 2

5. CURRENT AND OTHER PENDING SUPPORT FROM SENIOR PERSONNEL

6. CONTRIBUTION OF PROJECT TO EDUCATION AND HUMAN-RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

7. ANIMAL CARE AND USE, INSTITUTIONAL BIOHAZARD COMMITTEE AND HUMAN

SUBJECT CERTIFICATION





1. RESULTS AND RELATIONSHIP TO GOALS OF THE GRANT



1.1 Objectives and Expected Significance



The Global Environmental Assessment project is a collaborative team study

of global environmental assessment as a link between science and policy.

The Team is based at Harvard University, but includes substantial

contributions from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

(IIASA) in Austria, Cornell University, Duke University and the Center for

Integrated Study of the Human Dimensions of Global Change at Carnegie

Mellon University funded under the National Science Foundations' Human

Dimensions of Global Change initiative.



The Team's goal is to understand how formal assessment activities can

better scientific understanding with the progressive design,

implementation, and evaluation of effective policy responses to global

environmental change. We believe that achieving this integration is the

most fundamental challenge that must be met for societies to more

effectively manage, and live with, global environmental change.



This project reflects our belief that global change poses unprecedented

challenges for informed and effective policy making, challenges that

existing scholarship and policy experience -- grounded largely in domestic

environmental management or in international agreements on other problems

-- have not prepared society to meet. Knowledge relevant to the management

of global environmental change is growing rapidly. But it remains

incomplete, selective and contested. Relevant policymaking has likewise

advanced substantially in recent years. But it remains fragmented, diffuse

and tentative.



This Team effort pursues two related conceptual advances that we believe

are necessary if the present situation is to be significantly improved.



First, we seek to formulate, test, and apply a useful alternative to the

conventional "pipeline" model of science and policy in the global

environmental realm. Through integrating research, drawing from our

diverse backgrounds in the social and natural sciences, we seek better to

understand the ways that the research, assessment and policy processes

actually interact in shaping social responses to global change. A linear,

"decisionist" model of science, assessment and policy has been implicit in

much contemporary response to global change. Missing in this approach is

any hint of the dynamic, indeterminate, relationships among science,

assessment and policy described by both scholars and practitioners of the

policy process. The uncritical adoption of the linear model in global

change debates has resulted in several predictable pathologies: unrealistic

demands for closure in science; underestimating the role of political

processes in framing problems and solutions; and excessive focus on

international- or n

ational-level policy making that neglects regional, local and sectoral

responses. More effective integration of science, assessment and policy

will require more nuanced and realistic understanding of their

interactions. That understanding must strive to embrace (at least) the

nature and origins of uncertainty in young, trans-disciplinary scientific

fields such as global change; the problematic role of consensual science in

politically charged, high-stakes global change contexts; the importance of

complex interdependencies among nations and institutions in shaping policy

agendas and their demands on expert assessment; the multiple framings of

problems that actors with different histories, interests, and political

cultures bring to global environmental problems; and the problems of policy

coordination and compliance that result from the weak authority of

international accords, coupled with the crucial role of regional, local and

sectoral decisions in shaping actual responses to global change. A

principal objective of the team is to develop a more realistic and synoptic

model of the actual relationships among science, assessment, and management

in social responses to global change, and to use that model to understand,

critique, and improve current practice of assessment as a bridge between

science and policy making.



Our second goal is to develop and explore new "adaptive" methods,

procedures and institutional designs that can remedy the inappropriately

static view of science, assessment and policy that dominates most

contemporary discussions of global change. This static approach is

reflected in unhelpful debates over such questions as "Do we know enough to

act?" or "What level of emission reductions is needed?" Since both

scientific understanding and the political context of policy response

change continuously, however, any static view of assessment and policy on

an issue is guaranteed to become rapidly obsolete. Likewise, the spread of

new knowledge, assessments, policy options and institutions from one part

of the globe to another cannot be taken for granted. There has been far

too little systematic work on designing dynamical, adaptive approaches to

policy design, implementation, and evaluation for global change.

Particular attention is needed to approaches for dealing with inevitable

scientific and social surprise; learning from policies-as-experiments,

enhancing the diffusion of effective policy options and using data and

information systems to enhance compliance. A principal objective of the

Team is to elucidate a strategy of adaptive assessment and policy for

global environmental problems, along with the methods and institutions to

implement such a strategy in the real world.



1.2 Strategy for the Team



The Team consists of a core group of nine scholars with a wide range of

experience -- and accomplishments -- in research on the natural and social

science dimensions of global environmental change, and in the related

fields of policy and decision analysis. We have previously collaborated in

pairs and triplets on global change research. Over the last several years,

we have increasingly come to see that some of the most important questions

with which we have individually been wrestling require something

approaching our collective perspectives and skills for their resolution.

This has already affected a number of collaborative ventures.





Name Title Institution Discipline



William Clark, Professor, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

systems ecology, public policy



John Holdren, Professor, Kennedy School of Government & Dept. of Earth and

Planetary Sciences, Harvard University

environment, science, and technology



Jill J?ger, Deputy Director, International Institute for Applied Systems

Analysis (IIASA) climatology



Sheila Jasanoff, Professor & Director, Dept. of Science & Technology

Studies, Cornell University

social studies of science



Robert Keohane, Professor, Dept. of Political Science, Duke University

international affairs



James McCarthy, Professor & Director, Museum of Comparative Zoology,

Harvard University oceanography



Michael McElroy, Professor & Chair, Dept. of Earth and Planetary Sciences,

Harvard University

atmospheric science



Edward Parson, Associate Professor, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard

University

public policy



Robert Stavins, Associate Professor, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard

University economics



We collaborate through a four-pronged strategy designed to leverage our

shared research interests and harness them in a common, interdisciplinary

effort. The strategy involves: 1) An annual summer workshop to present and

critique results that includes participants from communities of assessment

scholars, producers, and users and allows for sustained interdisciplinary

cross fertilization, criticism and collaboration. 2) An annual recruitment

of a group of doctoral- and post-doctoral Fellows to work with and amplify

the contributions of Team members in our endeavor. 3) A year-long training

and research seminar held at Harvard and IIASA, involving fellows, faculty,

and guests and four day-long project meetings; and 4) Production of case

study research papers and monographs on global environmental assessment.



1.2.1 Summer Workshop



The project was launched with a summer workshop held in Bar Harbor, Maine

June 9-15,1996 that was attended by 11 of the senior project personnel.

The meeting addressed the objectives, research activities, and strategy

that the project would pursue. It was agreed upon that the project would

engage in three principal types of research activities: 1) a description

of assessment characteristics and context; 2) explanation of the causes,

dynamics, and effects of assessment; and 3) evaluation of the efficacy of

assessment as a tool for managing the global environment. Plans were made

for the fellows arrival, future meetings with all project participants, and

the fellows residence at the International Institute for Applied Systems

Analysis.



A second summer workshop is scheduled for June 22-28, 1997. Active

participants in the project will be invited as well as selected includes

participants from communities of assessment scholars, producers, and users.

Fellows and faculty members will be responsible for bringing to the summer

workshop completed drafts of working papers for whichthey have emerged with

lead responsibility (see section 1.2.4 below). The Team as a whole will be

responsible for a number of synthesis papers around which the workshop

discussions will be based. At the end of the workshop, one or more Team

members and Fellows will take on the task of guiding a monograph based on

the submitted papers and discussions through revisions to a publishable

status. The 1997 Workshop will be conducted jointly with the Center for

the Application of Research on the Environment. Supplementary funding is

being sought from a coalition of federal agencies.





1.2.2 Fellows Recruitment



Central to our research strategy is the annual recruitment of a group of

Fellows to join the core Team in its work. Announcement of the 1996-97

fellowship was posted to half a dozen electronic mail list servers that

distribute messages on global environmental change topics internationally.

Over 200 applications were received from around the world. We selected

five fellows, four pre-doctoral fellows and one post-doctoral fellow. In

addition, the Carnegie Mellon University Center for Integrated Study of the

Human Dimensions of Global Change funded a sixth fellow who resides at

Harvard. In addition five other fellows not funded under the NSF grant

but already enrolled at Harvard, Carnegie Mellon, or IIASA were included as

full participants in the team effort. Four of these fellows are American

citizens and the other two are from India.



The fellows are advanced doctoral students and post-docs with a track

record of excellent research in areas related in global environmental

assessment. They are either trained in the natural sciences and wanting

more exposure to the policy use of their science, or trained in the social

sciences but wanting a firmer scientific grounding for their efforts.



Pre-doctoral NSF Fellows:

Shardul Agrawala, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International

Affairs, Princeton University

Karen Fisher-Vanden, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

Wendy Franz, Government Department, Harvard University

Marybeth Long, Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and the

Department of Urban and Studies and Planning, Massachusetts Institute of

Technology



Post-doctoral NSF Fellows:

Clark Miller, Dept. of Science and Technology Studies, Cornell University

Milind Kandlikar, Dept. of Engineering and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon

University



Other Fellows:

David Cash, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

Alastair Iles, Harvard Law School

Anthony Patt, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

James Risbey, Dept. of Engineering and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon

University

Willemijn Tuinstra, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis,

Vienna, Austria



All six of the NSF fellows departed for the International Institute for

Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in early January where they will reside

for one to three months. They are working with Team member Jill Jaeger and

her colleagues in a series of research workshops similar to those conducted

at Harvard in the Fall. They are using IIASA as a base of operations for

collecting data on European and international aspects of the research.





1.2.3 Project Seminar and Meetings



The project ran a public research seminar and a closed fellows working

group in Fall 1996. Typical sessions consisted of the presentation of a

relevant conceptual or empirical paper prepared for the meeting, formal

cross-disciplinary commentary on the presentation, and interdisciplinary

discussion.



Two day-long project meetings of the entire group were held on September

20 and November 22, 1996. The September meeting was the first time that

fellows met with core faculty members to discuss the project in detail.

The project's goals and definitions were reviewed. Working groups

structured around particular conceptual topic areas were organized. The

November meeting focused on empirical research tasks. Two more day-long

project meetings are scheduled for April 4, 1997 and May 13-14, 1997.



1.2.4 Papers



The approach to the project has both "basic" and "applied" dimensions.

Some researchers are emphasizing more what can be learned from experience

with a global environmental problem that might help to "improve" assessment

practice. Others are focusing more on what the study of assessment

experience can teach us about broader questions of the relations of

knowledge and action in the globalizing society.



Research during Fall 1996 focused on the case of climate change. Fellows

completed a preliminary analysis of twelve American and international

assessments using a standard research protocol designed by project

participants. The protocol defines specific research questions that each

fellow has agreed to examine and report on. These include: the origins and

context of the assessment; assessment characteristics; observable

consequences; and the effects of assessments. A limited number of global

climate change assessments in India and Germany will also be assessed in

Spring 1997.



In December of 1996, the project was asked by the Intergovernmental Panel

on Climate Change (IPCC) Chairman, Robert Watson, to review a draft

discussion paper on the design of the third IPCC assessment by drawing on

the research findings to date. Our comments focused on major design issues

that may be relevant to the third assessment report and subsequent IPCC

work.



During the Spring 97 semester, the fellows and faculty will be

concentrating on three research themes in the domain of global climate

change:



1) What accounts for the kinds of assessments we do perform, versus those

we might, but don't?

2) In what ways does assessment affect "public" knowledge or understanding

about the problem?

3) In what ways does assessment affect policy responses to the problem?





The fellows are preparing papers on the following topics that will be

available for distribution and peer review in Summer 1997 (lead

responsibility is exercised by the listed fellow; most papers will reflect

collaborative research among the fellows and faculty)



Climate Change on the International Policy Agenda (International), Wendy

Franz

Origins and Process History of the IPCC: 1987-1996 (International),

Shardul Agrawala National Responses to the Intergovernmental Panel on

Climate Change, 1988-1995 (US, Germany, India), Clark Miller

Responsibility for a Changing Climate (International, USA, Germany, India),

Clark Miller Impact Assessment (USA, International), Marybeth Long, Milind

Kandlikar, Clark Miller Catastrophe and Climate Change, Tony Patt

The Form of Instruments in the Climate Change Debate : A US Case Study

(USA), Karen Fisher-Vanden

Policy Responses to Climate Change (India), Milind Kandlikar

Climate Change Assessment and the US Agricultural Sector, David Cash

"Uses" of Assessment (International, OECD, India), Milind Kandlikar and

Ambuj Sagar Institutional Structures and Assessments , Alastair Iles



Reports of these working groups and the research papers will be available

as working papers of the project by summer of 1997. We intend that most

will be submitted for publication in established journals or in a special

monograph early in academic year 1997-98.



2. WORK TO BE PERFORMED IN YEAR 2



The focus in year 2 will extend the work on global climate change to

include research on long range transport and tropospheric air pollution.



We have launched next year's fellowship competition. An announcement of

the fellowship was posted to ten electronic mail list-servers that

distribute messages on global environmental change topics internationally.

Interested applicants were informed as to how to self-subscribe to a

list-server that provides information on the fellowship and the application

procedure. As of late January 1997, we had received over 600 inquiries

from 38 countries. Applications are due February 15.



We will be selecting 4-5 fellows for Year 2 under NSF support. We have

entered into discussions with various federal agencies and others in the

assessment community to explore the possibility of funding additional

fellow slots.



After one, and in some cases two, years of residence at Harvard, Fellows

will rotate back to their home institutions where we will endeavor to keep

them engaged in our ongoing venture. Selected alumnae fellows will be

brought back to join the Team during subsequent summer workshops, allowing

for sustained interdisciplinary cross fertilization, criticism and

collaboration.



3. FUNDS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN UNOBLIGATED AT END OF YEAR 1



We do not expect more than 20% of funds to remain unobligated at the end of

year 1 funding.



4. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR YEAR 2



We will be using the budget contained in the original proposal.





5. CURRENT AND OTHER PENDING SUPPORT FROM SENIOR PERSONNEL



In year 2 Clark and Parson have the following additional support from other

grants:



Department of Energy Assessment Strategies for Global Environmental Change

PIs: Edward Parson and William Clark

Clark: 0.56 academic months; Parson: 0.53 summer months



National Institute for Global Environmental Change

Towards Useful Integrated Assessments: A Bottom-up Approach

PI: William Clark

Clark: 0.81 summer months





Center for Integrated Study of the Human Dimensions of Global Change

Carnegie Mellon University (subcontract from NSF via CMU) The Use of

Integrated Assessments

PI (subcontract): William Clark

Clark: 0.57 academic months



Pending Support:



National Institute for Global Environmental Change

Towards Useful Integrated Assessments: A Bottom-up Approach, Year II

Clark: 1 academic and 1 summer month



Center for the Application of Research on the Environment Workshop on the

Global Environmental Assessment and Policy Process (subcontract from NOAA

via CARE)

PI (subcontract): William Clark

Clark: 0.5 summer months; Parson: 0.5 summer months





6. CONTRIBUTION OF PROJECT TO EDUCATION AND HUMAN-RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT



As described in the proposal, there is a shortage of people with a modern

understanding of assessment in its scientific and political context. The

projects' fellows' training program is a key component of the project.



The GEA project "information strategy" consists of a Database, an Archive,

and a Library. The Database is a consistent electronic bibliography, with

summary and annotation, of both the Library and the Archives. It uses a

popular, stand-alone software package, Endnote, that works with a number

of popular word processors. There presently are over 4,000 records in

this database. The Archives is a physical collection of material produced

by the project, duplicated in a set of electronic files. The Library is a

physical collection of information resources (books, copies of articles)

that the project holds but did not produce.



7. ANIMAL CARE AND USE, INSTITUTIONAL BIOHAZARD COMMITTEE AND HUMAN

SUBJECT CERTIFICATION



Not applicable to this project.



END.







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 15:55:52 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Sarian's message

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970129155040.621B-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Bass,

=09I think we all know that two wrongs never make a right. A wise=20

man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes that his own. From my=

=20

point of view you seem to to advocating "Well Jawara made some mistakes,=20

so why don't we all shut up(excuse my language) and let Jammeh make more=20

mistakes". Please remember that at times it is too late to correct a=20

mistake; in some case, you don't even have the chance to correct it.





On Mon, 29 Jan 1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> Modou Jallow wrote:

> >=20

> > On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:

> >=20

> > > Hi,

> > >

> > > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much =

I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very u=

nstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are ve=

ry apprehensive of the economy and

> > thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several p=

eople in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop =

of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic dep=

artment waiting to be cleared.

> > >

> > > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty co=

mpared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down t=

o 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us be=

cause there is indeed a lot of une

> > mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the=

statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wonde=

ring how many are making it.

> > >

> > > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pin=

ch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qualit=

y, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least =

D100 for a single meal (small fami

> > ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making=

it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they =

think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank t=

o dip into savings account or if t

> > hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know qui=

te a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation incl=

uding myself.

> > >

> > > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could =

have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are s=

till very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alr=

ight but there are some streets th

> > at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem=

its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.

> > >

> > > Sarian

> >=20

> > Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one

> > who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.

> > It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as=

it

> > is.

> >=20

> > The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has

> > become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the

> > people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to se=

e

> > is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.

> >=20

> > Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the governm=

ent's

> > inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what=

used

> > to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a ti=

me when

> > anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!

> >=20

> > Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and th=

e

> > Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes.=

Where

> > does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the =

Gambia

> > by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambi=

a

> > the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wh=

ere

> > the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who

> > will be the victims? None but the young generation.

> >=20

> > Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a gre=

at

> > deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this lis=

t. We

> > must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,

> > especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.

> >=20

> > Ramadan Karim to all.

> >=20

> > Regards, Moe S. Jallow

> >=20

> >=20

> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D

> > mjallow@hayes.com

> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D

>=20

> MOE!!

> =09You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must

> also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all

> the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad

> situation.

>=20

> You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people

> have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as

> before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the

> Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%

> depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other

> francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba

> Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his

> return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the

> almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof

> regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become

> more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficult

> to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.

>=20

> "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT

> THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI

> HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS

> LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL

> GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE

> THING AT A TIME?

>=20

> SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT

> WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING IN

> OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE

> GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS

> TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T

> MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO

> BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.

>=20

> =09=09=09=09=09=09REGARDS BASSS!!=20

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20



**********************************************

*=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *

* 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 16:03:59 -0500 (EST)

From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

To: Gambia-L <

Cc: Musa Sowe <

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Can you add Musa Sowe to the list? His address is

"



********************************************

* Fatou N'Jie *

* Decision Sciences Department *

* Georgia State University *

* *

* Email:

* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *

********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 14:30:43 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



Musa Sowe has been added as requested. Musa please send in your intro to the list and Welcome onboard!



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Jan 97 20:38:23 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <9701300238.AA03003@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Perhaps I should rephrase my previous inquiry... Why on earth would Taiwan be

interested in a country as poor as the Gambia, especially at a time when the

Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community"?



Anyone know if the current regime has signed a waste-dumping contract with the

Asian country or something? :-}



- Francis





Begin forwarded message:



Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 14:11:49 -0600

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: Francis Njie <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN





Does anyone know how much inport/export activity Taiwan is engaged in with the

Gambia? Also, how much fishing does Taiwan do in Gambian waters? Thanks...



- Francis







---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 01:52:55 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sarian's message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Bass, you wrote:



> > MOE!!



> > You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must

> > also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all

> > the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad

> > situation.

> > "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT

> > THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI

> > HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS

> > LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL

> > GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE

> > THING AT A TIME?



Bass,



I can understand your stance for the Jammeh Regime. Sometimes, in looking

at all the troubles that have haunted Gambia over the past years, one

tends to forget how young the "Jammeh Regime" is as a civilian government.

Maybe many Gambians, including me, expect too much too quickly. One

reasoning you fail to realize is that there is still no incentive for the

individual to produce. In other words, self-interests is still ahead of

national interests. Thus, without the implementation of a realistic plan

for the country's growth through economic reforms, one can only wonder

what will happen to the business sector. Without the freedom of trade, the

economy will only become weaker due to the lack of commodities. People

will have fewer things to buy since they also have less money to spend.



You can continue to deny the fact that too many people are migrating in

search of food, goods and jobs but the economy spells it out really well.

Here then, is where the government comes into the picture. With a strong

government, that is willing to put nationalism ahead of the so-called

tribalism and self-interests, its leadership should be capable of

establishing priorities for the population as a whole. In this way, the

people will have something to gain by seeking to achieve their true

potential..



I do agree that many changes lie ahead for Gambia but Jammeh alone can not

take the credit for all the things that are being done.(except for the

ARCH). The questions that we need to think about are numerous to list

here. Nonetheless, we must ask ourselves the following: How can

corruption and greed be contained? Will the soldiers stay in the barracks

if the government continues to err? Will tribalism surface as a

destructive tool of society? And how will national energies be utilized

towards the common goals of the Gambian people?



The lesson of the terrible Jawara regime need not be repeated here if

there is a strong central government. However, the people must have the

desire to be part of the solution to the problems and not part of the

problem itself. But unless the government stops circulating the money

around the top, the only means of survival will be corruption and bribery.



Finally, I must say that the Gambians have great potential if we can pull

together as one people. It's time we start thinking as a nation instead of

tribes so that we can hopefully move toward economic stability and

national collaboration. To do so, self-criticism once again will have to

be used as tool of enhancement rather than destruction. No matter how fair

or corrupt a government is, there are those who will still challenge it.

That's the whole idea of a democratic society.





Ramadhan Karim to all.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==============================================================================









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 08:26:33 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Francis, You wrote:



"....Why on earth would Taiwan be interested in a country as poor as the

Gambia, especially at a time when the Gambia is not exactly popular in the

"international community"?



Well, you have already stated the obvious: "....especially at a time when

the Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community". Taiwan

and Gambia, like Cuba and Libya will be foolish not to accept any friendly

hand "especially at a time when they are not exactly popular in the

"international community". Why can't we expect the best out of this rather

than worst? Is that not pessimism or negative thinking? One unfortunate

thing is, it seems many are just sitting and waiting for the time bomb to

blow off for the government in Gambia...and then they would say: "ah! ha! I

knew it." Too sad, but the truth.



PEACE

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 09:10:57 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Taiwan pledges Support For Senegal's Food Programme

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi all, check this out:



PEACE!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





Senegal



Taiwan pledges Support For Senegal's Food Programme



Panafrican News Agency - January 24, 1997



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Taiwanese Foreign Affairs Minister John Chang has

promised his country's help to Senegal's in increasing agricultural

production to achieve food self-sufficiency.



He told reporters after discussions Friday in Dakar with Senegalese Prime

Minister Habib Thiam that agricultural cooperation was the focus of their

deliberations.



Chang's Senegalese counterpart, Moustapha Niasse, attended the one-hour

meeting. Chang said they discussed implementation of a major irrigation

project covering 75,000 hectares of the Fossil Valley, in northern Senegal.



Both delegations also discussed road construction projects.



Chang, who arrived in Dakar on Thursday, for a 72-hour official visit, was

received by President Abdou Diouf.



On Friday, he met with Niasse; the Economy, Finance and Planning minister,

Pape Ousmane Sakho, and the the minister of agriculture, Robert Sagna.



Chang is on an African tour which has already taken him to Swaziland,

Malawi, Guinea-Bissau and Gambia. He will leave Dakar Sunday for

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.



China suspended diplomatic relations with Senegal in 1996 after Dakar

decided to restore ties with Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade

province.



Copyright 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News Online.

All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,

published or used for broadcast without prior written

authorization from Africa News Service.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:17:47 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Sarian's message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



I would like to thank Sirian and the other list members for sharing

the experiences of their visit with us.

Some of the arguments presented by the Sirian and Abdourahman (Touray),

have been dealt with by other members. I would like to come with new

perspectives in relation to the businessmen.

One thing I will like to add is that, the attitude of some of our

businessmen is not what I will call patriotic. Ideologically I am in

for a more keynesian model of development, but that does not mean that I

will close my eyes for the facts presented in modernisation studies,

which amplify the role of the bourgeoisie. Most of the

countries which went through the modernisation process, had a very

patriotic / loyal bourgeoisie. Some will tell me that, but, in The Gambia,

we only have a petty - bourgeosie. My main point is that, our business

class was mainly interested in short term profit, and not in long

term nation building. Allow me to give some credit to some members of

our traditional business tribe The Sarahules for their investments in industries.

Most of the Sarahules earn their wealth abroad, and come back home to invest,

while some of those who produce / earned their wealth at home take the

proceeds abroad mainly to Europe and America, what a paradox!



My second and final point has to do with the issue of taxation. Those

of us who have been following the commission reports know that

many of the businessmen were not paying tax, (at least not through

the right channels). This group also involved some lawyers (what a

shame). In 1985, when the Jawara regime initiated a crackdown on customs,

revenues increased by 32 per cent. This was supposed to teach the regime a

lesson, but, it loosen up after a while. The main point here is that

for a nation to build infrastructures which will directly or

indirectly benefit everyone we should all make contributions in

our different ways. One possible explanation for the departure or

running away of some businessmen is, because the new regime is

serious about collecting taxes. Some of the business men as

far as I know owe quiet a lot, no wonder they disappeared.

The Senegalo-Gambia border crisis is not new, if you are in doubt you

can refer to the 1994/95 Budget speech of Mr. Bakary Darboe of the

then PPP government who cited the sealing of the trade routes to the

neighbouring countries as one the events which affected the economy.

What we need is a more patriotic bourgeosie, which will actively

participate in nation building.

Moe Jallow, I don't think Jammeh is any left-wing radical who can scare the

business community. As far as I can see Jammeh is just pursuing the

market liberalistic policies the PPP regime started.

The question one should ask is how are these economic reforms

benefiting the average Gambian. The only difference may be the tendencies

in the new regime which gives some hope, to people like me who

strongly believe that social investments is also good economics.

Just one little thing, allow me to repeat the point that, IF WE WANT

TO CREATE A JUST SOCIETY, THE NEW REGIME SHOULD MAKE SURE THAT PEOPLE

ARE PAID SALARIES WHICH CAN GIVE THEM A DECENT LIVING. Civil servants

never complain of low salaries, because they knew that they could

balance their real expenses in other ways. If the new regime is

serious about its anti - corruption campaign, a salary review committee

should be establish immediately.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 14:20:58 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: THE GAMBIA DILEMMA OF A SINKING NATION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hello to all members and how are you all fine hope fine. First of all, a

happy 1997 to you all. I hope this year will bring us Good Health,

Prosperity, Luck and all that Jazz. It is very interesting reading allthese

comming mails. I would like to share these series i have written during a

visit to the gambia in 1992 and was there for over a period of 9 months.

This was written out of what i saw and the frustration of the people at that

time.This was sent to all ministers and president Jawara likewise it was

circulating in the public.This first chapter was dedicatted to the gambian

sincere women.



DEDICATED TO THE SINCERE WOMAN

WITH A BUCKET ON HER HEAD A BABY

ON HER BACK, A HOE IN THE HAND AND

MUDS ON HER FEET. GLORY TO HER WITH=20

ELEPHANTIASIS FEET WHO TIRELESSLY

WORK THE DAY LIGHT OUT OF HERSELF IN

IN THE RICEFIELDS, THE SAVANNAH,

MANGROVESVAMPS AND NOT LEAST AT=20

HOME TO MAINTAIN AN FEED A FAMILY.







FACTS ABOUT THE GAMBIA:



GNP 1979 $356 MILLION WITH A PER CAPITA INCOME OF $930

GNP 1992 $160 MILLION WITH A PER CAPITA INCOME OF $230



GRANTS: THIS IS A WORLD DEVELOPMENT REPORT 1990 SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA, IT IS IN

MILLION DOLLARS



1975 1980 1985 1986 1987 =20

8 54 50 101 103



There is no doubt that the last few decades has witnessed a considerable

terrible of political thinking in the Gambia. This revival or part revival

came after three decades of political stagnation. But recent years more and

more democratic politicians has began to further attention to the problems

of political ideology, have tried with various degrees of Success (PDOIS).

To reach individual conclutions as to the type of man and the society of

politics. Some of these politicians were and are sufficiently original to

open up new wisoms in political ethics like sociology, political science or

economics whilst others merely play on words. But most of these politicians

whether originally or not has contributed in some measures to the awekening

the spirit of enquiry among Gambians, and thus to a realisation that we have

some how at some point of our history. Jawara and his government made us

lost our else whilst orientation and betrayed the Gambian people. The

promise, the cultural promise by the early beginning of independence for the

Gambia. Nevertheless this useful realisation has not yet become the or

widespread achievement ofthe Gambian community such in contrast of few

genuine creative politicians who played a role in the Gambian development

and economy per 1992. Most of our vocal comtemporaries are still if on the

defensive relying far more on the praising of the achievements of the

Gambian past, then on our possible strength to fine a way out of the

economical and development jeopardy we find ourselves. The Jawara regime

were still doing ARITHMETIC dealing with the countrys budget and economy.

And so if one look at the fictonal politicians in the Gambia per 1992 one

finds that a good deal of them if not most were devoted to self sufficiency.

ThThese politicians painted glory word picture of what Gambia and gambian

people meant three decades ago.



They never failed to contrast that brilliant primitive conditions of

politics and democracy in the Gambia. There of course nothing wrong with

these stories, but the trouble with them is they are out of all relations to

our strile present, and so there effects is rather in the nature of a

propaganda. obviously it cannot be healthy to allowed our brains to be

clouded by easy self flattering words of glories by these politicians.

Memories of a politicians past are of living importance only if they carry

themselves a tense of responsiblity with regard of their own present time

doings and deeds. Otherwise they are bann of life like a wind that drives

over the deserts coming from nowhere and going to nowhere and destine to be

forgotten for always. It goes with a bound that our civilisation is very

great indeed and our pride in it is justify but only up to a certain point,

it is justify only so longour present will bear a comparission in democracy

atleast, with that past which is so persistently awoke. If we could claim

for our selves in the absess of a comparable achievement, at least a

comparable intergrity of purpose then we would have the right to say that

was our democracy. Even though if we have fallen short of it in

manyrespects, we still endeavour to carry it forward in a creative,

democratic and honest spirit and therefore we are truely attached to it. But

unfortunately the true state of affairs is vastly different as a community,

we lost since a very long time all creative urge all our present

achievements in the last few decades in industry, politics, education,

health are pure imitative fiascos thanks to Jawara. The rise from the

experience of the modern west had bear no relationship without our own

constructive ideologies. It will far go beyond scope of this topic to

examine in details the historical reasons for this economical developement

chaos of ours.



One basic reason of our present day decadents stands glaringly visible to

everyone to his eyes to see, namely our entrancement from the ideology of

which our past achievements were based upon. From the very out set Gambians

look upon life and the Gambian economy and developement was built

exclusively on the message of Jawara and his politicians. In other words it

would and coul be an ideological giving civilisation the worst from the

concepts of stagnation, and nation which play a great role in our deep

governing factors in each others view. So long as the message of democracy

and governing was understood, and was a living identity. Unconciously

accepting the civilization born out of it, which was alive and creative.

But it seems as that message came the politicians reduced it to a blind

partial repititin of formulars and mechanical observation of politics, and

it gradually became just like an echo of the past. Whilst we have always

pretended to believe that the politicians are sure guidance in all concerns

of our lives , which it is but not practically. So they deprive us of our

life giving significance , whilst we always claim that politics is a subject

of reason which infact it is. Nevertheless has the politicians sympthaty on

us or welcome the surpression of their reasons by anyone who just happen to

be regarded as an opposition. Authorities and Jawaras cabinet members has

been telling us for decades that they can only help and save us. They

blindly see the surffering of the people and deafly hear their views and

behave like parrots in other to defend their deed and turning their

attentions away from the fundamental neccessities of the masses.



These parrot-like behaviours explains to us why they have failed miserably.

The meaning of these neccessities like education, health and jobs, but it

implies no more or no less than only lies from these politicians and

authorities. The Jawara govenment didn=B4t offer the people all the guidance

and protection they needed, but waht we get back is to oppress approximate

on our behaviours and our endeavours to the type of existence they expect,

thats is the offer. The Jawara government should have stood on moral and

ethic valuation towards corrupstion and inefficiency. To built an

environment of social agreement to what is good and desirable. The message

of this politics is the growth conciousness, and moral earnessness in

furthering our ability to atune ourselves positively to what is so often

describe as nature. All gradual victory of injustice, ignorance, poverty,

hunger and disease would one day be replace by achieving more justice, more

dignity, more wisdom and ultimately more individual and social happiness. It

have been clear to all great politicians and democrats thinkers of all times

that politicians should truely be aware of elements of conciousness

demanded by the masses and express in statements like inside conciousness

excesseble to reasons. I am calling upon all Gambians to the faculty of

understanding based on inside conciousness as well as tropically on evidence

excesseble to the intellect or varifiable by the intellect of their deep

understanding of democracy as well as the basis of general knowledge

available to them at their particular time. There high degree of learning

gain by life long devoted studies taught by early commentators of politics

and democracy.



In other words the majority of Jawaras regime came to believe that the

subjective conclusions of the early politicians and democrats arrive within

a particular histrocal environment, and at a particular stage or stages of

scientific development which are valid in absolute sense and for all times

to come from the democratic point of view. Nothing would have been more

disastorous than this popular believe, it would lead to a stand still of all

political thoughts as with Jawara. I would rather say, thus and a gradual

decay of the civilization that have been built on that thought. More over

many of us realize now that this attribution of finality embrace of human

thoughts whether social, religious, or political is an error of the first

mgnitude. Simply because we know that our conception of ideology is a

subjective process, which cannot be disassociated from the individuals

background of knowledge or experience be sort from all those miserable and

intangible things which are comprise inthe term of human personality.



That is to say, all knowledge and understanding of anything must always

remain subjective. It is not possible for a human being to think

objectively on matters like interpreatation of poltics and democracy.

Interpreating politics and democracy means to try to approach it on the

basis of one s own reason and of the teachings of human understanding. We

should remember that our understanding of the gambian politics is a very

objective process. As soon as we grasp the psychological facts combimne with

our convictions that politics and democracy is enexaustible in its depth,

and therefore all this is open to our enquring spirit. We cannot remain

permanently satisfy with the interpreatation of the jawara politicians and

cabinat members in their way of governing. Great is who valued his point of

views . If we have no confidence in ourselves by challenging the

ineeficient Jawara regime we are then defeated twice in the race of life.

We cannot wait for anyone to free us from our sinking holeland not even the

west which is pro Jawara we must have to liberate ourselves.



We should stop allowing the wretched Jawara reginme feeding us once every

five years , in other to get our votes for the price of twenty-five dalasis.

We should eat what we grow if we allow them to feed us once every years,

then one day we shall be without for politics is not permanent jobb one

might lose an election or who knows what? President Jawara was of the

opinion that gambian people should have dominion over the wealth that they

generate then use it to create and developed a peaceful and economis state

but he failed miserably. The demonstration of power is the caused of

developement fiascos, economical embrassment and stagnation in the Gambia.

The entire cabinet is full of dimvits thats the reason of our sinking

nation. Gambia is just an are of 11,295 sq.km. (4,361 sq.mls.) since the

attaining of independence februsry, 18. 1965 the government hasn=B4t built a

single high schoolor a hospital of its own. All the high schools in the

Gambia are beeb built and owned by private institutions like the Ahmadiyya

mission, Roman Catholic mission, Gambia Muslim Association and other private

interesses. After the 1987 general elections the revenue of the Gambia is as

follows.



YEAR REVENUE

1987 454 MILLION DALASIS



1988 423 MILLION DALASIS



1989 498 MILLION DALASIS



1990 647 MILLION DALASIS



THE FOLLOWING TABLE SHOWS THE PAYMENT OF LOANS



YEAR PAID

1988 110 MILLION DALASIS



1989 153 MILLION DALASIS



1990 202 MILLION DALASIS



1991 269 MILLION DALASIS



The rural developement project(RDP) was a total blunder, 29 miillion dalasis

went right into the drain. Now the total debt is 3000 million dollars. This

amount could have built numerous high schools and hospitals. The now revive

educational system willleave the following drop our after primary 6.



EVERY YEAR 10,000



FIVE YEARS 50,000



TEN YEARS 100,000



Then the rise of socio-economic problems, criminality and drug abuse becomes

the order of the day, due to the siple fact that a 12 or 14 year old is not

qualified for a job. Unemployement will be sky rocket. The only two

hospitals in the Gambia to serve a population of approx. one million were

left over from the British colonial masters. The Royal Victoria Hospital in

Banjul and Bansang Hospital, the sig of the Royal Victoria Hospital is a

disgrace in the capital, sure late queen Victoris is turning in her grave.

Jawara has exhaust the economy so bad that work places cannot be maintained

everything have to go on auction. These are some of the place s sold:



THE DOCK YARD



THE COTTON GINERY



THE GAMBIA RIVER TRANSPORT



THE GAMBIA COMMERCIAL AND DEVELOPEMENT BANK



THE FISHERIES COMPANIES



THE FORT AT MAcARTHY (WE SLAVES WERE BEEN KEPT NO HISTORY, NORELICS DROP=

DEAD!!)



The saddest of all was in case of the Gambia River Transport, people went to

work as usual in the morning and found police and gendarmes who were ordered

by the government to seal the place.



The ministered were furnished with three vechicles



MERCEDES BENZ OFFICIAL AND PER SONAL CAR 24 HOURS A DAY ANY HOUR OF THE

DAY OR NIGHT WITH THE TAXPAYER FINANCING THE FUEL



PAJERO FOR TOURING THE PROVENCES OR DRIVINGON THE PLOUGHS THERE

CALL ROADS



PEUGEOT 505 UTILITIES CARS FOR HE ERRAND OF THE WIVES, FETCHING

FIREWOODS, CHILDREN TO SCHOOL, WHILST THE TAXPAYERS CHILDREN

ARE LATE EVERY DAY



The cost of allthese cars and the fuel sponsored by the tax payer ould have

atleast bought some ambulances. Saihou Sabally whilst been minister of

Agriculture built bore holes in his farm which brough an annual income of

96,000 dalasis per annum but the ones he built for the people failed never

came to production. The Gambia fire department is a mess an old building of

almost 400 hundred years was nort from the british but the Portugueses. The

biggest city in the Gambia Serrekunda has no hospital. During the general

elections of 1992 insearch of a microphone delayed the interview of one of

the presidential candidates. Lets look upon the matter constructively all

teh cars to the ministers ans civil servants are fuel by the tax payer.

Whilst an ambulance driver will be complaining for fuel to transport the

very sick tax payer. The yundum airport was just like a military check point

the same old story no development bur cam have balls were rhey awarg tiltles

like



INITIALS MEANING MY MEANING

O.B.E ORDER OF THE BRITISH OBEDIENT BOY OF THE EMPIRE

EMPIRE



K.C.M.G. KNIGHT COMMANDER KINDLY CALL ME GOVERNOR

ST. MICHAEL & ST. GEORGE



G.C.R.G. GRAND COMMANDER OF THE GET COMFORTABLE RICH AND GO

REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA



G.O.R.G. GRAND ORDER OF THE GO ON REACH FOR THE GROUP

REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA



O.R.G ORDER OF THE REPUBLIC OF ORGANISATION OF RICH=

GAMBIANS

THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA



Jawara and his his cabinet has raped our homeland and puncture the whole

system.All these mismangement, lack of morals carefree attitude

inefficiency, incompetency and so started from 1962. One side of the above

moral is the naming of the childrens wing and the marternity clinic after

Jawaras wives and have they never contributed to the historical development

of the Gamsbia. Jawaras system was teaching us to forgat those who fought

against oppression, colonialism or whatever. To name few: FRANCIS SMALL,

CHAM JOOF SHEIK OMAR FAYE, FODAY SILLAH, FODAY KABBA DUMBUYA, MUSA MOLLOH

BALDEH, AMANG KANYI, PAUL BALDEH ans so on. It it only cra island school

which honoured some of these people. The Gambias true humanitarian tradition

and peacefulness should be forwarde by implying true democracy, and by doing

that we have to fulfil the justice of human life to give the people a decent

way of life. We should not be silent if we are silent about justice,

inefficiency, embezzelement, mismangement, corruption etc then life would be

meaningless ad it would be a tragedy. Knowledge kills fear.



Whenever i protest about hunger, injustice, oppression the answer is always

frustration. For Jawara, ministers and respomnsible authorities inflation is

just the word of the mouth and deflation totally unknown to them. The

subject of disvontinuity in relation to commitment is a crime. Every now and

then we run into assumptions that if one person is committed others will

committ themselves too. If you are committed your interesses and actions

will mulyiply. Our western education taught caution, so we hesitate before

crossing the great part of democracy. One might say let yourself go, but

then what if one laughs at the wrong moment and finds it ever embrassing. I

think we have dedicate ourselves to what we are going to do. That means we

must study, do we study a thing or do we study with someone? Could do it

alone or do we need a teacher whose disciple we would become. So back to

conmmittment, the point is is us we draw two lines indicating that we have

dedicated ourselves to it without question that is committment. Now is

question time, must we lie awake at night in preparation for decision in

other to be taken seriously by ourselves. We must believe in ourselves=

first.



When we see to the right and everything resembles that of the left, feeling

that infront of us there is a centre of interest, activity, buisness with of

course the usual allowances pf imperfection. We see too much of a democratic

point of view as it is equally aritocratic. So my dear friend invade areas

whatever, wherever we happen to be to accomplish our dedication so that

everyday will be a pleasant day. Let us try to have time sense developed!!!

Changing from situation to another at appropiate moments. For this practice

a reason that mmakes our work experimental, unpredictable and definite. Why

so much mixed feelings towards others who criticise a system were you have

a relation or realatives? Why the anxiety of mixed feelings? Feeeling is to

cry and feel sorry, angry, bitter, symphatetic and friendly.



TO BE CONTINUED



WITH JUSTICE COURAGE IS WEAK Benjamin Franklin 1706-1790

=20

WITH BEST REGARDS

OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT

ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

DEPT. OF STD AND HIV

POSTUTTAK GR=D8NLAND PK

N-0133 OSLO

NORWAY





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 09:30:32 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Wed, 29 Jan 97 20:38:23 -0600

> From: Francis Njie <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

> Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

> Perhaps I should rephrase my previous inquiry... Why on earth would Taiwan be

> interested in a country as poor as the Gambia, especially at a time when the

> Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community"?

>

> Anyone know if the current regime has signed a waste-dumping contract with the

> Asian country or something? :-}

>

> - Francis

>

>

> Begin forwarded message:

>

> Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 14:11:49 -0600

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> From: Francis Njie <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Subject: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

> Does anyone know how much inport/export activity Taiwan is engaged in with the

> Gambia? Also, how much fishing does Taiwan do in Gambian waters? Thanks...

>

> - Francis

>

>

>

> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

> The Standard Disclaimers:

> The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

> policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.

>

>

> Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

> parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.

>

>

> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

Francis, I thank you for raising this question. Perhaps Gambians particularly those within the country should be concerned about this 'something for nothing marriage' between an economic giant and an under-developed nationwith little hope of of offering nothing more than land and sea resources. This is one area where investigative journalist should not ignore.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:02:37 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: COMMENTARY

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



The discussions on the list have been very interesting of late, especially

since the National Assembly elections. It was also good that some members of

the list were in The Gambia during the elections and witnessed first hand how

open and fair the elections were.



Some of the comments or reports by those who were in The Gambia recently are

some times very baffling. We owe it to ourselves and our people to be honest

and truthful when it comes to matters affecting our nation. Some of us, our

uncles, cousins, fathers, family friends etc. have been affected by the

coming of Jammeh in to The Gambian political scene. However, we should not

allow these relationships to cloud our thinking and judgement. I know it is

very difficult some times to discuss issues relating to The Gambia without

being personal.



For some of us there is nothing Jammeh can do to satisfy them, and this is

the beauty of the whole matter. The Gambia is now a democratic country and

every one has the right to whatever opinion he or she has. The Gambia-l is

also an other democratic forum where we all can agree to disagree, or

disagree to agree. This does not however give us the licenses for

misinformation propaganda and bending the truth. As the proverb goes-- " you

can force the horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink".



I was startled by Sirains comments and observations of the situation in The

Gambia. I believe the facts were grossly over stated to put it mildly. The

examples she gave were not good ones, especially judging from the realities

in The Gambia. She gave an example of the cost of toilet papers, and the

movement of cargo at the ports authority.



My question is how many Gambians buy toilet papers and how many Gambians care

how much a toilet paper cost. We need to remember that this is The Gambia we

are talking about and not Washington DC, Atlanta or New York City, were

practically every house hold uses toilet papers. Less than 10% of Gambian

house hold buys toilet papers, in fact it is almost impossible to get toilet

papers in any shop outside the Greater Banjul area.



There are more essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, fish, meat

etc. whose price have gone down in the last six months. For example a 100

kilos bag of rice can be bought for D150.00. For some of us who buy rice for

our parents and family friends, would notice that after the military take

over the price of rice when up to D200. 00 per bag, or even more. The

business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there

are no shortages and prices are falling by the day.



Some have suffered since the military take and some are still suffering, but

the majority of Gambians are happy with the achievements of Jammeh. Those who

were living a false live and living beyond their means are the ones suffering

the most. Those who were earning D1500.00 per month and spending D5,000.00

to D10,000.00 a month are the ones suffering the most because they no longer

can steal the money to finance their live style. For some of us, who whenever

we go to The Gambia, visit friends and relatives in the provinces, know that

things have improved since July 22, 1994.



It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped

since the military take over. The trend has since changed and it is picking

up. There are a lot of factors to explain the low volume of cargo coming in

to Banjul. More than 60% of commodities being imported into The Gambia are

re-exported in to the neighbouring countries through Senegal. In 1993 the

Senegalese Government closed the borders with The Gambia for the transhipment

of goods. This created a big problem and the borders are still closed, but

the good thing is that there are on going negotiation to open the borders for

transhipment of goods. The borders will be opened soon. Because of this

border closure, entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to sell their

commodities and as such the volume of imports dropped. Even with this drop,

there has not been any lay-off or redundancies at the Ports Authority. The

people affected the are the daily paid labourers, and those officials who

were bribed by importers for fast clearance of the goods. Most of these

labourers are absorbed in the ongoing projects. Thousands of Gambians have

since found employment in the projects, but most of us are blind to this. I

bet you those in the construction industry are not complaining, and the

additional teachers employed are not complaining either. The unemployment

rate in the country is very low compared to the Jawara era. Again it is a

democratic forum some of us will see only the things they want to see.



It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major

streets that have been paved. The rest of the streets will be taken care of

in the phase of the BANJUL STREETS PROJECT that will commence by the end of

the year(after the rainy season).





This is part one.



PEACE

TOMBONG SAIDY









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:16:49 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded: faculty position University of Massachusetts,

Amherst

Message-ID: <





----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l

X-Sender:

Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 10:50:04 -0500

To:

From: "James B. Moore" <

Subject: Forwarded: faculty position University of Massachusetts,

Amherst

Mime-Version: 1.0



From: Blair Orr <

Subject: faculty position



Job Posting. FYI.





>X-Authentication-Warning: mtu.edu: Host igc7.igc.apc.org claimed to be

igc7.igc.org

>Date: 30 Jan 1997 05:48:39

>Reply-To: Conference "saf.news" <

>From:

>Subject: faculty position

>To: Recipients of saf-news <

>X-Gateway:

>Errors-To:

>Lines: 125

>X-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to quoted-printable by igc7.igc.org id

FAA24572

>

>From: DAVID BRAYTON KITTREDGE JR <

>

>Greetings. Please share this position description widely. Thank you in

>advance for your assistance.

>Dave Kittredge

>

>

>FACULTY POSITION

>ECOSYSTEM-BASED MANAGEMENT/LANDSCAPE

>ECOLOGY

>Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management

>University of Massachusetts, Amherst

>

>

>POSITION: Faculty position in Ecosystem-based

>Management/Landscape Ecology. This is a nine-month, tenure-track

>appointment as an Assistant/Associate Professor. Salary is commensurate

>with experience and qualifications.

>

>

>AVAILABILITY: The position will begin September 1, 1997.

>Applications should be received by 15 April 1997 to receive priority

>consideration.

>

>

>QUALIFICATIONS: A Ph.D. in an ecological-based discipline is

>required. Experience with resource assessment technology, including

>GIS, is required. Experience in interdisciplinary research is highly

>desirable, as is prior research grant writing and publication experience.

>University level-teaching experience is highly preferred.

>

>

>RESPONSIBILITIES: Teach 3 courses: a required 500-level capstone

>course in ecosystem-based management; a course in ecosystem-based

>assessment techniques, including GIS and dynamic landscape modeling;

>and a graduate-level course in a subject area of choice. Develop a

>research program that is interdisciplinary in nature and addresses complex

>landscape management problems at various scales of time and space.

>Serve on Departmental and university committees as needed.

>

>

>APPLICATION: A letter of application must include a statement of

>personal teaching and research goals, and be sent along with official

>transcripts, curriculum vitae, reprints of appropriate published work, and

>the names and addresses of three references to:

>

>David B. Kittredge, Jr.

>Search Committee Chair

>Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management

>University of Massachusetts

>Amherst, MA 01003

>413-545-2943 FAX 413-545-4358

>dbk@forwild.umass.edu

>

>

>

>THE DEPARTMENT: B.S. degrees are offered in Forestry, Wildlife

>and Fisheries Conservation, Building Materials and Wood Technology,

>and Natural Resource Studies. M.S. and Ph.D. degrees are offered in

>Forestry and Wood Technology, and Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation.

>Current enrollment is approximately 800 undergraduates and 85 graduate

>students, with a faculty of 20, and 15 administrative/professional support

>staff. The Department enjoys a number of cooperative agreements with

>State and Federal agencies which are housed in Holdsworth Natural

>Resources Center or elsewhere on campus, including: the MA

>Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, jointly sponsored by the

>Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey, the MA

>Divisions of Marine Fisheries and Fisheries and Wildlife, the Wildlife

>Management Institute, and the University of Massachusetts; the

>Cooperative Marine Education and Research Program, sponsored by the

>National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's National

>Marine Fisheries Service; a USDA Forest Service Northeast Forest

>Experiment Station laboratory and regional center of Excellence in Urban

>Forestry; and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Region 5 GIS laboratory.

>In addition, the Department has served as the coordinator of the Southern

>New England GAP Program. The Department's Resource Mapping

>Office has provided over 45 years of expertise in land use mapping and

>land cover change analysis, and more recently has been active in using

>GIS and digital imagery for a wide variety of applications including:

>biodiversity assessment, urban forestry, vegetation mapping, and wetland

>identification. The Department has its own GIS teaching laboratory, and

>the University has developed a new, state-of-the-art facility for that

>purpose, as well.

>

>ORGANISMIC AND EVOLUTIONARY BIOLOGY: The Graduate

>Program in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology (OEB) is an

>interdepartmental program focusing on the ecology, function, diversity,

>and evolution of organisms. OEB trains master's and doctoral degree

>students whose research centers on organisms and their functional

>biology, their ecology, or the evolution and diversification of life. The

>program includes faculty members from 11 departments and related on-

>and off-campus institutes, united by a commitment to the comparative

>study of biological diversity and evolution. Program interests span 7

>major subject areas, including: comparative morphology, embryology,

>and physiology; systematics and biodiversity; historical geology and

>paleontology; ecology and climatology; behavior and behavioral ecology;

>population biology and evolutionary theory; and physical anthropology.

>

>THE UNIVERSITY: The Amherst campus is located in the historic

>Pioneer Valley of western Massachusetts. The 1,200-acre campus

>provides a rich cultural environment in a rural setting. There are 1,300

>full-time faculty with more than 18,000 undergraduate and 5,000

>graduate students on campus. The University is a member of the Five

>College Consortium with Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke and

>Smith Colleges. Boston is a 2-hour drive from Amherst.

>

>The University of Massachusetts, Amherst prohibits discrimination on the

>basis of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, age, marital

>status, national origin, mental or physical handicap, political belief,

>membership or non-membership in any organization, or veteran status, in

>any aspect of the admission or treatment of students or in employment.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>==================================================================

>David B. Kittredge, Jr. Extension Forester/Associate Professor

>Department of Forestry & Wildlife Management

>Holdsworth Hall, University of Massachusetts

>Amherst, Massachusetts 01003

>413 545-2943 413 545-4358 fax

>==================================================================

>

>









-------------------------------------------------------------

James B. Moore

Systems Administrator

School of Forestry and Wood Products

Michigan Technological University

Houghton, Michigan 49931

Internet:

-------------------------------------------------------------







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:21:44 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: COMENTARY-PART TWO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bit

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Gambia-l,



This is the continuation of my commentary.



PART TWO

Francis needs to know that decisions to maintain or have a relationship w=

ith

a country is not based on popularity contest or on whether the country is

poor or not. Why would The Gambia have to sign =91a waste-dumping contrac=

t or

something=92 with Taiwan for there to be a relationship. Taiwan courted =

The

Gambia, and among other reasons, Taiwan needs The Gambia=92s help in the =

UN.

Taiwan is not a member of the UN, and it needs friends that will help in =

its

re-instatement in to the UN. Irresponsible assumptions like this could le=

ad

to unfounded rumours. This Government will never sign such a contract wit=

h

any country no matter how large the sum of money being offered. We care a=

bout

this country for it is all we got, we will never sacrify the lives of

Gambians for financial gains.



Shifting gears, Mr. Lamin Drammeh observed that =91our Speaker of the Hou=

se was

sworn-in to office by yet another foreign Chief Justice.' It is our

collective faults why we do not have a Gambian Chief Justice. The Governm=

ent

have been trying very hard to recruit Gambian Judges to no avail. I spoke

personally to some Gambian lawyers, and they were not interested. Most of

them said Government cannot pay them enough for them to quit their privat=

e

practices. Even the late Solomon Njie, it took for ever to persuade him t=

o

take up the Judgeship. The Government is presently trying to recruit Gamb=

ian

Judges, but it is finding it very difficult. Financially the Government

cannot justify paying them what they want, and even if Government succeed=

s in

paying them enough, the doctors, nurses, police and others will start mak=

ing

noise about their salaries and benefits. The Government is studying other

strategies to attract Gambian Lawyers to the bench and suggestions from

members of the list are welcomed. After all is said and done, it does not

really matter whether the Chief Justice is Gambian, Nigerian or South Afr=

ican

as long as justice prevails.



>From a budgetary perspective, most of these foreign judges are technical

assistance to the Government and the Government does not pay them salarie=

s.

They are paid by their countries of origin and The Gambia Government prov=

ides

them with accommodations and transportation. Looking at it from a differe=

nt

angle what difference does it make who cures you as long as you are cure=

d.

The situation is no as we have some unemployed Gambian doctors or lawyers=

who

would gladly replace these foreigners. Also no matter how develop a count=

ry

is there is always the need for foreign labour. Go to any American Hospit=

al

and see how many foreign doctors and nurses are there. Or better yet go t=

o

any university anywhere and see how many foreigners are lecturing there. =

The

World is now a Global village, and we are World citizens. Are we also say=

ing

that Americans should starting questioning why the Dr. Darboes, Dr. Nyang=

s,

Dr. Chams, etc. are teaching their children instead of American professor=

s ?.





The PMO is sending not only accounts technicians but also doctors, nurses=

,

agric-engineers etc. The Government cannot train enough doctors in two ye=

ars,

and for those of you have a copy of the VISION 2020, will know that the

Government has good plan for the country.



The achievement of Jammeh in the past two months is done not only without

help from the Western donor countries, but at the same time paying all de=

bt

obligations of the government. 35% of the budget is spent on debt servici=

ng.=20



Japan did not rise simply because of its highly cherished human resources.

How about the break and compensation they got from America after the war?.

Even Europe got help after the War, through the Marshall Plan. We are try=

ing

and by any standard The Gambia did extremely well these past two years,

taking all factors in to consideration.



Allah will bless and guide us to do the right thing for the country.



Peace

Tombong Saidy=20





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:27:46 -0500 (EST)

From: fatima phall <

To:

Subject: list managers

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





To List Managers,

please add a friend of mine to the list. His name is Assan

Jagne, and his e-mail address is ...

Peace Fatima.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:38:50 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: THE PRESIDENT'S SPEECH -NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bit

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Gambia-l,



This is the speech by our beloved President Jammeh during the opening of =

the

National Assembly, January 16, 1997. Sorry for the delay in relaying the

speech.



Peace=20

Tombong Saidy

















ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY COLONEL YAHYA AJJ JAMMEH, PRESIDENT OF THE REPU=

BLIC

OF THE GAMBIA, ON THE OCCASION OF THE OPENING OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF=

THE

SECOND REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA - THURSDAY 16TH JANUARY 1997

=20

Honourable Mr Speaker,



It is a matter of great honour and privilege to me to be here on this

historic occasion of the inauguration of the National Assembly of the Sec=

ond

Republic of The Gambia. I cannot but begin by congratulating you, Mr

Speaker, on your election to the high office of Speaker of the National

Assembly.



Through you, Mr Speaker, I also congratulate the Deputy Speaker on her

election, and all elected and nominated members on their election or

nomination as members of this august Assembly.



This is indeed one of the most significant events in the history of The

Gambia, marking the country=92s successful two-year transition to a truly

democratic constitutional rule following the holding of free and fair

Presidential and General Elections. I therefore take this opportunity to

congratulate the entire people of The Gambia. I will mention, in particu=

lar,

former Council and Cabinet Members as well as all public servants,

consultants, contractors and advisers, including representatives of some

development partners and funding agencies, who all worked so diligently t=

o

make the implementation of the numerous components of the transition

programme so successful.



We the people of The Gambia must however realise, Mr Speaker, that the ta=

sk

of rescuing the nation from stagnation, nay, retrogression, and to develo=

p it

and raise the standard of living is not over. Indeed, we have merely

embarked upon it. This Assembly has a major part to play in this nationa=

l

endeavour. I am sure, Mr Speaker, Honourable Members are fully aware of

this. It would not be amiss, however, to emphasise the fact that members=

of

the Assembly should work in the collective interest of all Gambians, and =

not

personal interest. They should work together to build a better country f=

or

all. Rather than spend virtually all the time arguing in the House, memb=

ers

should work together as patriotic Gambians united for a common purpose, t=

hat

is, to build a better Gambia for all.



Impending Business for Assembly=20



Among the first matters to be put before this Assembly are various ECOWAS

Protocols on Mutual Defence Assistance; the Establishment of the proposed

West African Health Organisation; Relations, and ratification of a number=

of

Conventions. There will also be the ratification of Loan Agreements;

establishment of a National Sports and Recreation Council; adoption of a

National Policy on Sports and Recreation Development and the Establishmen=

t of

the National Youth Service Scheme itself. Also worthy of mention are the

establishment of a Maritime Service Agency and Highway Authority and the

ratification of a Protocol on International Fund for Compensation for Oil

Pollution Damage.



Mr Speaker,



This is by no means the full list, but it would suffice as indication of =

the

impending volume of business for this Assembly.



The New Constitution



The Assembly has taken the right step forward by, first of all, passing a

Resolution this morning ratifying the Draft Constitution of The Gambia,

1997, which I was later pleased and privileged to assent to thereby putti=

ng

it into the effect.



The new Constitution is truly the Gambian people=92s own Constitution in =

that

in addition to actually participating in the drafting the final draft was=

put

before them in a referendum in which they approved it with a majority of

57.8%. This is The Gambia=92s first Constitution that has been produced =

in

this democratic manner.



The Constitution is also first in many other respects. It enfranchises t=

he

younger generation between the ages of eighteen and twenty-one; provided =

for

the rights of women, children and the disabled; and establishes an

Independent Electoral Commission. It prohibits tribalism and other forms=

of

sectarianism in politics; makes Secretaries of State, formerly Ministers,

also answerable to the National Assembly and not only to the President wh=

o

appoints them. It provided for Assembly Committees with Judicial powers =

to

inquire into the activities of Ministers and Departments, and into any ma=

tter

of public importance.



Elected members are no longer able to cross the carpet without going back=

to

the electorate.



In the area of the Administration of Justice the Constitution provides fo=

r a

Supreme Court which shall be The Gambia=92s final Court of Appeal, as wel=

l as a

Special Criminal Court to hear and determine all criminal cases relating =

to

theft and misappropriation of public funds.



To ensure accountability, transparency and probity, the Constitution also

provides for an Independent National Audit Office, an Office of the

Ombudsman, and a Lands Commission for the proper administration of all pu=

blic

lands. To foster these virtues in the management of the Public Service, =

the

Public Service Commission has been given additional powers and wider

jurisdiction.



It is now obvious that the extensive consultations and concerted effort

devoted to the production of the new Constitution were worthwhile. I ent=

rust

this Constitution., the Supreme Law of The Gambia, the source of all Rule=

s

and Regulations, to this Honourable Assembly to uphold, defend and enforc=

e at

all times.



Mr Speaker,



While national issues will naturally occupy most of our attention and the

deliberations of this Assembly, we must continue to make our voice heard =

on

world issues. This august body will thus have a major part to play in bo=

th

domestic and external affairs.



Here at home, so little has been achieved so far since independence and t=

here

is much to be done. We must therefore continue the hard work we embarked

upon so diligently during the past two years.



With the elections now behind us, a democratic Government in place and an

atmosphere of peace and stability prevailing, our development partners, o=

ld

and new, are here to help. Already, generous assistance has been promise=

d by

partners in both groups. But these are just helping hands. We must make=

the

greater effort to develop our country through hard work, wise planning, a=

nd

above all, honesty and accountability.





Agriculture=20



While major infrastructure development calls for considerable foreign aid=

,

agricultural work aimed at self-sufficiency in food crops could be achiev=

ed

mainly through our own endeavour. The Gambia Government will therefore

continue to devote great attention to Agriculture, particularly rice

cultivation. Too much of our staple food is imported. Apart from the

enormous costs in foreign exchange this represents poor food security.



Every effort must be made to achieve self-sufficiency in food crops. It =

is a

matter of regret and concern that The Gambia, an agricultural country wit=

hout

any mineral resources available, but blessed with abundant arable land an=

d

big river ideal for irrigation farming, has been depending for so long on

imported foodstuffs, particularly its staple food, rice.



It is not the case that Agriculture has been neglected in favour of

industrialisation. It is also not the case that food crops have been

relegated to second place in favour of cash crop since the latter, ground=

nut,

has greatly diminished in tonnage from an annual 140,000 tonnes to merely

30,000 tonnes. Government is not determined to develop agriculture by gi=

ving

farmers all possible support in the form of tractors, power-tillers,

fertilisers and other inputs. To this end, last year, Government signed =

with

the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the African

Development Bank a US $12 million lowland Agricultural Development Projec=

t to

develop an additional 8,075 hectares of land for agriculture, particularl=

y

rice cultivation. This project will be diligently implemented. In addit=

ion,

following my visit to the Republic of China, the rice development project

under technical co-operation with that country will expanded





Mr Speaker,





Health=20



In the Health Sector, there has always been a great need for a third refe=

rral

hospital in the country. In addition to the Royal Victoria Hospital in

Banjul, there was only Bansang Hospital in the entire Provinces. To meet

this demand, work on a third hospital commenced in Farafenni last year, a=

nd

the complex is now nearing completion at a cost of US 6.4 million.



The chronic shortage of drugs has largely abated, not only through increa=

sed

supplies but also through better security and control of stocks. The

measures now in place against the diversion of supplies will be strengthe=

ned

and enforced even more rigidly. At the same time the current intensive

effort to maintain adequate stocks through budgetary provisions and bilat=

eral

and philanthropic assistance will continue.



The Government will pursue the modernisation of theatre equipment and

instruments in order to make specialist treatment available, not only to =

the

wealth few who can afford to go overseas for such treatment, but also to =

the

majority of Gambians. Hitherto this majority remained uncatered for unti=

l

September last year when the first endoscopic surgical equipment and

accessories were commissioned, at a cost of $250,00 at the Royal Victoria

Hospital. This is the first of their kind in the country and virtually i=

n

our region.=20



The arrival of a large number of doctors from Cuba and Egypt has greatly

complemented Government=92s efforts, the programme being partly financed =

by the

Republic of China.



On the preventive side, the people=92s ready co-operation and participati=

on

made the various immunisation projects very successful.



As far as the refuse collection and disposal effort is concerned, however=

,

there leave much to be desired particularly in Kombo St Mary. There are =

too

many unauthorised household rubbish dumps from where litter is blown alon=

g

the streets. Vigorous legal steps will be taken to remedy the situation =

if

significant improvement is not made.



Considerable success has been achieved in Government=92s campaign against=

skin

bleaching. This is confirmed by genuine reports reaching us from all sec=

tion

of the community including a large number of former users of the obnoxiou=

s

bleaching substances, whose skin now looks healthy and natural without da=

ily

coloration costs. This is the sole objective. Once the old habit is

completely abandoned and soon forgotten, the banning laws would likewise =

be

forgotten in the archives.





Education





In the field of Education, Mr Speaker, the heart-breaking, acute shortage=

of

High School places resulting in a large number of primary school dropouts

annually, was resolved last year as a result of the construction of a num=

ber

of Junior and Senior High School as part of the Government=92s priority

development programme. We will now consolidate our gains by making more

books and equipments available, and training more teachers, particularly =

high

school teachers.





Higher Education



The University Extension Programme under the auspices of the University o=

f

Nova Scotia will be implemented with the utmost care and determination,

leading to the eventual establishment of the proposed Gambia University.



More Gambian graduates, in the appropriate fields, will be awarded

scholarship for post graduate studies to equip them to contribute as

lecturers.



In the meantime, 165 students are enrolled in the programme and the first

graduate will pass out in 1998.



I sieze this opportunity to acknowledge the valuable and continuous

assistance Sierra Leone, Nigeria and, Senegal have been giving to The Gam=

bia

in the field of Higher Education by accepting so many Gambian students wh=

o

would otherwise have had no opportunity to further their education. A

similar number of students go every year to other universities around the

world, particularly Commonwealth countries, especially the United Kingdom=

and

Nigeria, and to Europe and the United States. We thank these countries t=

oo.

=20



Special thanks go to Canada for the University of Nova Scotia=92s great h=

elp in

the University Extension Programme.





Functional Literacy Project=20



Government is also launching an Integrated Functional Literacy Project at=

a

total cost of US $1,422,831. The UNDP is contributing US $980,000 and Th=

e

Gambia Government D5,320,652 in kind covering personal and other local co=

sts.

The objective is to enhance the literacy and functional skills of about

20,000 people, the emphasis being on women and girls to compensate for th=

e

low literacy rate among women, and low enrolment of girls in the formal

education system. As evidenced by the new skills centres, vocational

training will be given increasing attention.





Mr Speaker,





Private Enterprise





Last year, Government acknowledged the important role of the Indigenous

Business Advisory Service, by ensuring the availability of funds. More h=

as

to be done to enable it to help potential indigenous entrepreneurs start =

and

run viable businesses on sound basis. This would result in the emergence=

of

enterprising investors whose success would be due to diligence and frugal=

ity,

and the ploughing back of profits, instead of to easy access to unsecured=

and

non-repayable bank loans.



The Gambia will, however, continue to rely partly on foreign capital for =

the

development of the private sector. A new Investment Code has therefore b=

een

initiated offering an attractive package for investors. In line with

Government=92s Vision 2020, the Code provides the necessary legal framewo=

rk and

prevents delay in the processing of serious proposals.



Energy



A major setback to the development of light industries have been lack of

adequate and reliable power supply for the past 19 years. Accordingly in

1996 Government expanded Kotu Power house to accommodate a 11 MW generato=

r

costing D58 million. As a result, the power station will for the first t=

ime

be meeting the full demand for electricity.



In addition Government has entered into a contract with Mirrlees Blacksto=

ne

of the United Kingdom for the supply and installation of a new 3.4 MW

generator at a cost D20 million to be commissioned in October 1997.

Negotiations are on for a new 6.4 MW generator. In view of this increas=

e in

the generation capacity arrangements are also being made for the construc=

tion

of a 10 tonne Heavy Fuel Oil Tank at Half Die.





Transport and Communications



To encourage and facilitate greater efforts and investments in the variou=

s

sectors of the economy particularly agriculture and commerce, the

construction of the coastal highway across the Kombos, and the

Barra-Farafenni trunk road, including the proposed Kerewan Bridge, will b=

e

expedited with the help of the Republic of China. The Kanifing-Brikama

highway will be constructed, and the old Brikama-Soma section of the Sout=

h

Bank highway rehabilitated.



In conjunction with the road construction projects, 10 new MAN buses were

acquired last year, and five ferries partly financed from a grant are

expected this year, all in order to improve and expand the bus service.

Arrangements are also being made for the replacement of the Banjul/Barra

ferries. In view of the importance attached to highway and road construc=

tion

and maintenance, a Highway Authority will soon be establishment.



To attract more Airlines to Banjul International Airport, work on the Eas=

tern

portion of the runway has been completed thereby retaining the full 3.6 k=

m

length and high international standard of the runway. To expedite and

considerably improve the handling of the increasing number of passengers,=

and

to introduce better security measures, a spacious, modern Terminal Buildi=

ng

has been constructed during the past eighteen months. As from the openin=

g of

the new building, the Customs Officers would, then be able to detect

contraband such as drugs and offensive weapons, and to prevent pilfering =

and

extortion. In addition to all these great advantages, the magnificent,

imposing Terminal Building has already improved the hitherto poor image o=

f

our airport.



Mr Speaker,



I assure this Honourable Assembly that these developments at the airport =

are

not at the expense of the Port of Banjul. Intensive negotiations with th=

e

African Development Bank at the highest level, resulted in the launching =

of

the Third Phase of the Port Development Project. Work is progressing

satisfactorily. The project comprises the expansion of the main jetty an=

d

the construction of dolphins for the moving and accommodation of roll on-=

roll

off vessels.



The hitherto busy Dockyard where thousands of men once worked as

shipwrights, divers, welders and painters, but which was allowed to decli=

ne

over the years and eventually disposed of through so-called privatisation=

,

has since been repossessed by the Government. This is with a view to

developing the Dockyard again thereby restoring its past glory still

indelible in the minds of Banjulians.



Tourism



In response to the sharp decline in tourism in 1996, the Ministry of Tour=

ism

and Culture set out to explore for new markets in the European mainland a=

s

well as the United States. As part of this drive The Gambia=92s first Na=

tional

Policy on Tourism was formulated and the first Roots Home Coming Festival

held. The result has been additional charter flights from Europe and mor=

e

visitors from the United States.



Mr Speaker,



The Economy



Against this background, during the transition period, we managed to main=

tain

the overall fiscal deficit at a low level of 2.5% of GDP. This has been

primarily attributed to improved revenue collection, particularly Income =

Tax.

Furthermore, the reduction of the corporate tax to a relatively low leve=

l of

35% in January 1996, and the continued strengthening of Customs revenue

collection can be singled out as major contributing factors. Thus, despi=

te

the continued Senegalese border closure and the attendant negative effect=

it

has on the re-export trade and Customs revenue thereform, international t=

rade

tax revenue collected in respect of the first half of the fiscal year was

D203,17 million, representing an increase of 12.6% over the figure for th=

e

same period last year. With regard to corporate tax revenue, collection =

for

the first half of 1996/97 fiscal year surpassed last year=92s collection =

by D1

million indicating a modest but significant increase of 2.4% . In additi=

on,

Income Tax collections increased by 12.7% over the figure for last year.



Our economic success has been due to improved revenue collection and

restraint on expenditure, and this measure will continue to be the centra=

l

pillar of Government=92s macroeconomic policy framework. As a result of =

our

restrictive demand management policy, inflationary pressures were placed

under those control, hence the annual inflationary rate has been declinin=

g

steadily from 4.4% in July 1996/97 to a record low of 2.1% in November of

this fiscal year.



But for the Senegalese border closure the economic would have been much

better. The closure is a major setback to subregional trade, affecting a=

ll

the states trading with The Gambia. We are, however, affected most of al=

l,

since all other borders are open. We will however not let this problem b=

e a

wedge between us and our kith and kin separated from us by an accident in

colonial history.



The Gambia Government will however continue to sieze every opportunity to

work with the Senegalese Government in search of a peaceful and equitable

solution.



At the bilateral and international levels we strongly believe in the

maintenance of the cordial relations between states, based on mutual resp=

ect

and the principle of peaceful co-existence. Misunderstanding between any=

two

states should be peacefully resolved through dialogue, mediation or

arbitration, the Security Council intervening, even-handedly, in time to

avert a conflict. Where conflict has already broken out between any two

nations, the Council should shoulder its full responsibility and discharg=

e it

impartially.



In keeping with the policy The Gambia Government will continue to maintai=

n,

and strengthen even more, the existing friendly relations with other

countries especially its closest neighbours.



The International Community



With regard to the international, organisation such as the United Nations=

,

the Organisation of African Unity, the Commonwealth, the Non-Aligned

Movement, and the Organisation of the Islamic Conference, The Gambia take=

s

its membership very seriously and will continue to play an active part in

their activities and to pay its contributions.



Mr Speaker,



Conclusion

The foregoing indicates the enormity of the tasks and challenges facing b=

oth

the Executive and Legislative with regard to domestic and external affair=

s.



Our foreign policy is strictly based on consultations and discussions at

bilateral, sub-regional, regional and international levels. We can only =

play

our part, sincerely, at all levels and hope that other states and members=

of

the international community will do likewise in the furtherance of world

peace and stability.



At home, the preoccupation will likewise be the maintenance of peace and

stability, but also, of course, the development of the nation.



Obviously, Mr Speaker, the deliberations in this House will not be plain

sailing on every issue; but despite party affiliations, business should

always be conducted with decorum and in a respectful and respectable mann=

er

befitting the dignity of this Honourable House. The responsibility and t=

he

power to ensure this are vested in you, Mr Speaker, and I am confident th=

at

you will discharge this duty with distinction.



In conclusion, Mr Speaker, I thank you for the attention of this Honourab=

le

Assembly, and wish you every success and Allah=92s guidance in all your

deliberations.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:40:38 -0500 (EST)

From: Bekaye Keita <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Tue, 28 Jan 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:



> All,

>

> Bekaye Keita has been added as requested. Welcome! and please send in your intro to the group.

>

> Sarian

>

All,

I am bekai keita and am currently pursuing an MBA degree in the risk

management and insurance department of georgia state university.

I must congratulate you all for setting up a network where gambians and

Gambia's friends can find news on the dear motherland.

Good luck.



THANKS





Bekai.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:56:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bit

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



GAMBIA-L,



Below is a White Paper on The Gambia for your information.



Tombong Saidy=20



THE GAMBIA:



THE SECOND REPUBLIC



1997









=20















A WHITE PAPER PRODUCED BY

THE GOVERNMENT OF=20

THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA





FACT SHEET: THE SECOND REPUBLIC AT A GLANCE



Geography: =20



Location: In West Africa, bordering the Atlantic O=

cean

and both the banks of The Gambia

river, =20

surrounded on all three sides by

Senegal. =20



Area: 11,300 sq. km - the smallest count=

ry

on=20

in West Africa.

People:



Population: 1,200,000



Ethnic Groups: Mandinka (42%), Fula (18%), Wolof (16%),

=20

Jola(10%), Serahulleh(9%)



Religions: 85% Muslim, 12% Christian



Languages: English (official), Mandinka, Wolof,

Fula,=20

Jola, and other indigenous

languages

Government:



Type: The Second Republic of The Gambi=

a

(1996), =20

after the Transitional

Government(1994-96)

Capital: Banjul

Constitution: 1996

Political Parties: 4 registered political parties, the large=

st

of =20

which are:

n The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and=20

Construction(APRC)

n United Democratic Party(UDP)



Suffrage: Universal

Economy: =20

GDP: $740 million

Growth Rate: 3.25% annually (1996 estimate)

Inflation: 5%

Per Capita Income: $800



1=20



The Gambia`s Transition to Democracy





>From independence in 1965 until 1994, The Gambia was ruled by Sir Dawda

Kairaba Jawara. During the Jawara years, The Gambia experienced politica=

l

lethargy, economic stagnation and poverty. The Gambia began to decay in =

an

environment of economic decadence, social collapse and moral bankruptcy.

Although democratically-elected, the Jawara government was renown for be=

ing

corrupt and inept. Jawara`s patronage ensured his constant election

throughout his 30 years in power.



In July 1994 a small group of army officers peacefully stood up to the

patronage and corruption of President Jawara`s government. Jawara fled =

the

country. Because the Jawara government was out of touch with the people=

,

the Gambian people began to see that democracy must go hand in hand with

transparency, accountability, equality and economic development. They

understood that a democracy can not exist, under any circumstances, witho=

ut

sustainable economic, political and social advancement. The goal of thes=

e

officers was to establish a responsive and responsible government that wo=

uld

provide effective leadership and stimulate the development of The Gambia.



The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) was formed to lead Th=

e

Gambia through a transition period which would lead to the establishment =

of

the Second Republic. In December of 1994, AFPRC Chairman Yahya A J J Ja=

mmeh

established a National Consultative Committee (NCC) which was charged wit=

h

conducting a nation-wide consultation with the Gambian people on the

timetable for the transition. The Gambian people, through the NCC, voice=

d

their preference for a two-year timetable instead of the four years

originally envisioned by the AFPRC. The AFPRC accepted the recommendatio=

n of

the NCC and presidential elections were scheduled for July 1996, although

this was later pushed back to September 26 for organisational reasons.



In preparation for the establishment of the Second Republic, a new

constitution was drafted and, after thorough debates, review and amendmen=

ts

by all concerned citizens, was put before the Gambian people in a nationa=

l

referendum. With a voter turnout of about 83%, Gambians overwhelmingly v=

oted

to approve the new constitution on August 8, 1996. The new constitution

provides for the separation of powers and establishes checks and balances

among the various branches of government. Among other things, the

constitution also lowered the voting age, guarantees the independence of =

the

media, and protects the rights of women, children and the disabled.



Candidates from four political parties competed in the presidential elect=

ions

of September 26, 1996. Yahya Jammeh, the AFPRC Chairman who had recently

retired from the military, received 56% of the vote while Mr. Ousainou

Darboe, a prominent lawyer and Vice Chairman of the Gambia Bar Associatio=

n,

pulled 36% of the vote. The two remaining candidates shared the remainin=

g

votes and Gambians danced in the streets to celebrate the electoral victo=

ry

of Jammeh, who had guided the country to a new era. President Jammeh was

sworn in as the first President of the Second Republic of The Gambia on

October 18, 1996.



The final step to conclude The Gambia`s transition to democracy and the

establishment of the Second Republic was the National Assembly elections.

All four political parties competed in the parliamentary elections, whic=

h

were held on January 2, 1997. The elections were peaceful and were obser=

ved

by international monitor teams. President Jammeh`s party, the Alliance f=

or

Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, won 33 of the 45 seats while M=

r.

Darboe's United Democratic Party, won 7 seats. In addition to these elect=

ed

legislators, President Jammeh then nominates another four, creating a tot=

al

of 49 MPs. All four registered political parties are represented in the

National Assembly with the UDP capturing 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1 s=

eat

and there are also 2 independent candidates(do not belong to any politica=

l

party) who also won a seat each.



The electoral campaigns for the presidency and the National Assembly were

competitive and divided the country along partisan lines. President Jamm=

eh

has called upon all Gambians to put aside partisan differences and to uni=

te

for the good of the country. It is the dawn of a new era in The Gambia, =

an

era of genuine democracy, accountability, transparency and probity.



With the transition to democracy complete, President Jammeh has summarise=

d

his aspirations for the Second Republic: " to transform The Gambia into a

financial centre, a tourist paradise, a trading, export-oriented agricult=

ural

and manufacturing nation, thriving on free-market policies and a vibrant

private sector, sustained by a Well-educated, trained, skilled, healthy,

self-reliant and enterprising population, and guaranteeing a well-balance=

d

eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a syst=

em

of government based on the consent of the citizenry". To accomplish this

task, the Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the private sec=

tor,

has commenced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transform the

country socially, economically, and scientifically over the next quarter

century. A cardinal aspect of this plan, christened VISION 2020, is its

emphasis on the private sector as the engine of growth.



With the transition to the second Republic completed, Gambians look

optimistically to the future.





Socio-Economic Development







Beginning under the AFPRC and continuing under the Jammeh administration =

of

the Second Republic, the socio-economic development of The Gambia has bee=

n

given a high priority. During the 30 years of benign neglect under the

Jawara regime, little emphasis was placed on the development and/or

maintenance of The Gambia`s infrastructure. As a result, the country fel=

l

into decay.



To compensate for decades of neglect, The Gambia has embarked on a

multi-million dollar series of ambitious, far-reaching social-development

projects which are of practical, every-day use to the Gambian people. Sin=

ce

mid-1994, the Gambian Government has expanded and improved the country=92=

s

road network, including building numerous bridges, drainage ditches and

pipelines; boosted the strength of the national radio station to cover th=

e

entire country; established the country=92s first television station; fun=

ded

the construction of clinics and an up-country hospital(the first ever bui=

lt

by the Government since independence); opened over a dozen middle and hig=

h

schools in the rural areas; renovated Banjul port; upgraded the faciliti=

es

at the existing air port; and completed the construction of a new, modern

international airport. The results have been impressive by any standard,=

but

all the more so because they were accomplished without developmental aid =

by

Western donor organisations.



The Government has also completed beautification projects such as Arch 22=

, an

impressive 115-foot monument welcoming tourists to The Gambia`s capital. =

The

Arch, named after the July 22, 1994 coup, is dedicated to the liberation =

of

the Gambian people from the corruption of the Jawara regime.



President Jammeh also intends to found The Gambia`s first university. In=

the

meantime, arrangements have been made with several Canadian institutions =

to

develop a university extension program for Gambian students.=20



As a developing country, The Gambia has welcomed any and all efforts by

nations which are interested in contributing to its development. For exam=

ple,

The Gambia has welcomed the technical and medical assistance of doctors

provided by Cuba, which also provide for other developing countries. Alth=

ough

there may be doctors just as skilled from other countries, the Cuban doc=

tors

are an affordable option for The Gambia=92s developmental budget. The Gam=

bia is

a non-aligned country and the developmental assistance which it receives =

is

economically- rather than politically-motivated.



The Gambia has a very liberal and investor-friendly economic policies. T=

he

economy has been opened to greater private sector participation and gener=

ous

tax policies have been developed to achieve a simplified system for grant=

ing

incentives to foreign investors. Foreign investors do not need Gambian

partners in order to invest and there are no restriction in the repatriat=

ion

of profit or capital as long as all required taxes are paid. The Gambia =

is

the investment haven of Africa.





Foreign Policy





In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can

achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the s=

ame

time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, =

the

foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adop=

t a

more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilisi=

ng

greater support for the country=92s development. The focal points of Th=

e

Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensur=

e

national security, but extend to the realm of economic development

assistance.



The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and

sub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhanc=

e

the insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attenti=

on

will be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving

collaboration with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of =

the

Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensur=

e

its full compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods,

capital and labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS

member states.



The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations =

to

provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second

Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution =

of

the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the

Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the st=

ate

of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the

legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representat=

ives

of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multipart=

y

democracy which is responsive to the needs of its people.



The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is

actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding betw=

een

nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its

principal organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British

Commonwealth of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will

ensure that The Gambia continues to participate in peace-making,

peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent a=

s

well as elsewhere in the world.





Human Rights Policies in The Gambia





The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,

shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity t=

o

live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second

Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessib=

le

to all Gambians.



Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines the=

se

human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,

personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assemb=

ly,

movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.



At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a

common background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recog=

nise

that rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied=

by

the notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one=92s rights =

end

and where an other=92s rights begin.



The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and div=

erse

culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with =

many

African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists i=

n

The Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious an=

d

cultural identities are common.



Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is t=

he

predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry

manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional

values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to

provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people.

=20









To receive more information about

tourism, investment opportunities, and doing business in The Gambia,

visit The Gambia Web Page:http//



Department of Communication and Public Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs

Banjul, The Gambia

West Africa.

Tel: (220) 225-654, Fax: (220) 223-578









********

=20





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 12:10:12 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



MENA, in Arabic, 1830 gmt 27 Jan 97

Source: Arab Republic of Egypt Radio, Cairo, in Arabic 1230 gmt 27 Jan 97

Text of report by Egyptian radio on 27th January

Talks were held at the Foreign Ministry today between Egyptian Foreign

Minister Amr Musa and his Gambian counterpart, Babakr Gagan.

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in every field, especially trade and

economic, and the means to strengthen them. They also reviewed the situation

in Africa, the OAU's problems, the situation in Sierra Leone and Liberia, and

the two countries' efforts to stop the situation deteriorating in these

areas. The two sides also agreed to promote bilateral ties and increase

Egypt's exports to Gambia, particularly textiles.

The Gambian foreign minister stressed his desire to see an increase in

Egyptian businessmen's activities in his country and the strengthening of

joint investments.

[The Egyptian news agency (MENA, in Arabic, 1830 gmt 27 Jan 97) later

reported that the Gambian president had "bilateral talks" with Egyptian

President Husni Mubarak. The agency also quoted Foreign Minister Amr Musa as

stating that the Egyptian and Gambian ministers of foreign affairs, trade,

interior and tourism had held meetings. "With regard to security cooperation,

Musa said, agreement has been reached that Egypt will train Gambiansecurity

cadres in Egypt."].

(c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.

BBC MONITORING SERVICE

BBC MONITORING SERVICE: MIDDLE EAST 29/1/97



Brussels, 28/01/1997 (Agence Europe) - On 24 January, the Dutch EU Presidency

adopted the following Declaration:

"The European Union has taken note of the National Assembly election on 2

January 1997. The Union congratulates the people of the Gambia and the

Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) on the way the

preparation and the handling of these elections have taken place. The Union

considers the elections as an important step for the Gambia on its return to

civilian democratic government, in spite of the ban imposed before the

presidential elections, on three former political parties, their leaders and

former ministers, which remains in force. The European Union hopes that the

National Assembly will soon be able to fulfil the important tasks bestowed on

it by the Constitution.

The EU has welcomed the release of a number of detainees in November last and

urges the Government of the Gambia to release without delay those who remain

in detention for political reasons.

The EU calls on the Gambian authorities to proceed further on its path to

democracy, good governance and human rights in line with the new Constitution

and is willing to reinforce its dialogue with the Gambia on these and other

matters of common concern".

Not Available for Re-dissemination.

(c) Agence EUROPE, Brussels 1997.

EUROPEAN UNION

AGENCE EUROPE 29/1/97



THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuter) - The European Union congratulated Gambia on

Tuesday on its return to civilian government after two years of military rule

and urged the administration to release all political prisoners without

delay.

"The Union considers the elections as an important step for the Gambia on its

return to civilian democratic government," the Dutch government said in its

role as EU president.

It said the EU welcomed last November's release of several detainees and

called on the Gambian government in Banjul to "release without delay those

who remain in detention for political reasons".

The tiny West African state installed a new parliament on January 16 after

elections were won by Yahya Jammeh, leader of the 1994 coup which plunged the

country into military rule.

(c) Reuters Limited 1997

REUTER NEWS SERVICE



THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuter) - The European Union congratulated Gambia on

Tuesday on its return to civilian government after two years of military rule

and urged the administration to release all political prisoners without

delay.

"The Union considers the elections as an important step for the Gambia on its

return to civilian democratic government," the Dutch government said in its

role as EU president.

It said the EU welcomed last November's release of several detainees and

called on the Gambian government in Banjul to "release without delay those

who remain in detention for political reasons".

The tiny West African state installed a new parliament on January 16 after

elections were won by Yahya Jammeh, leader of the 1994 coup which plunged the

country into military rule.

(c) Reuters Limited 1997

REUTER NEWS SERVICE



CAIRO, Jan 27 (Reuter) - Gambian President Yahya Jammeh met Egyptian

President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo on Monday.

They discussed West Africa and the conflict in the Great Lakes region of

central Africa, officials said.

Jammeh arrived on Sunday for a four-day official visit.

(c) Reuters Limited 1997









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 18:24:31 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970130172546.AAA8082@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Assan Jagne has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Assan, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 97 11:45:48 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <9701301746.AA00443@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe Taiwan has been more than popular in

the West because of its secession from China and its strides towards democracy.

I believe we all saw the fuss that was made over China's threats when Taiwan

held democratic elections last year sometime.



It seems Taiwan has little reason to feel alienated in the "international

community" and as such should not feel compelled to make friends with the

Gambia... unless, of course, it has somewhat immediate interests in the Gambia.



The amounts stated in the Ebou Jallow affair (much, if not all, of which were

donated by Taiwan) are not small by any stretch of the imagination. There's got

to be a better reason for Taiwan's interest in the Gambia...



- Francis







Begin forwarded message:



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 08:26:33 +0100

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: Abdou Gibba <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.2 (32)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Francis, You wrote:



"....Why on earth would Taiwan be interested in a country as poor as the

Gambia, especially at a time when the Gambia is not exactly popular in the

"international community"?



Well, you have already stated the obvious: "....especially at a time when

the Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community". Taiwan

and Gambia, like Cuba and Libya will be foolish not to accept any friendly

hand "especially at a time when they are not exactly popular in the

"international community". Why can't we expect the best out of this rather

than worst? Is that not pessimism or negative thinking? One unfortunate

thing is, it seems many are just sitting and waiting for the time bomb to

blow off for the government in Gambia...and then they would say: "ah! ha! I

knew it." Too sad, but the truth.



PEACE

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 13:54:48 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To:

Subject: Internet Job Bank; (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



a) National Association of Graduate and Professions Students' Internet Job Bank



If anyone is interested in subscribing to the National Association of

Graduate and Professional Students' Internet Job Bank, please e-mail

This service is FREE to all graduate students, if the

Council of Graduate Students in your respective schools is a member of

NAGPS. Undergrads, you might want to check and see if it applies to you too.





b)a) Jobs: Assistant Professor - Extension Recreational Fisheries and

Fisheries Biology and Assistant Professor - Ichthyology at Auburn

University, Alabama



A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:



Auburn University, Alabama 36849-5419

College of Agriculture, Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures

203 Swingle Hall, Auburn University, AL 36849-5419

Telephone: (334) 844-4786 Fax: (334) 844-9208



1.Assistant Professor - Extension Recreational Fisheries and Fisheries Biology



Closing Date: March 10, 1997, or until a qualified applicant is identified.

How to Apply/Rank and Salary:Send letter of interest, resume, and names and

phone numbers of three professional references to: Dr. Michael Masser,

Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures, 211 Swingle Hall, Auburn

University, Alabama 36849-5628. Inquires can be addressed to Chair of

Search Committee via phone (334/844-9312) or e-mail

(

with Extension (50%), Teaching (25%), and Research (25%) appointment.

Salary commensurate with experience.



Job Summary: Develops and carriers out Extension educational programs (50%)

related to the wise use of aquatic resources with special emphasis on

recreational fisheries. The major emphasis of this position is to be

directed at the recreational fishing industry and related programs directed

towards rural and community development. Teaches two undergraduate/graduate

courses (25%) in Fisheries Biology and Management of Small Impoundments.

Develops a research program (25%) and directs graduate students compatible

with job assignment and professional interest.



Qualifications: A Ph.D. degree in fisheries biology or related area, good

communication skills, relevant experience in outreach/teaching/research

desirable, and to be able to provide right of work documentation for the

U.S. Auburn University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.



2. Assistant Professor - Ichthyology (12 month, tenure track)



Closing date: March 10, 1997 and continuing until a qualified applicant is

identified.



How to apply/rank & salary: Send letter of interest, resume, and names with

phone numbers of three professional references to: Dr. John Grover, Search

Committee Chair, Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures, 209

Swingle Hall, Auburn University, Al 36849-5419. Inquires can be addressed

via phone (334/844-9208) or e-mail (



Job summary: Position initially will be budgeted at 40% teaching and 60%

research. Teaching will involve instructing at least one course in general

ichthyology plus developing another course within area of expertise,

maintaining teaching materials, and participating in the graduate program.

Research will involve developing projects within the Alabama Agricultural

Experiment Station and seeking extramural support consistent with the

Departmental mission and goals.



Qualifications: Ph.D. is ichthyology or closely related field, possess

excellent communication skills, have relevant experience in fish diversity

and

environmental issues, and be able to provide right-to-work documentation

for the U.S. Auburn University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity

Employer. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.





c) Request for Laboratory service: Aquatic Biology Laboratory Services

Request for Bids Great Lakes Ballast Technology Demonstration Project



A message recieved via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:



The Great Lakes Ballast Technology Demonstration Project requires

laboratory services for the analysis of phytoplankton, zooplankton and

bacteria samples from ballast water. The following specific laboratory

services are sought:

1. Sorting and quantification of zooplankton samples preserved in formalin to

higher taxonomic levels;

2. Quantitative analysis of phytoplankton via chlorophyll extraction from

frozen samples;

3. Quantitative analysis of live whole water and sediment samples for total

coliform bacteria.

Samples will be generated aperiodically, but will have a delivery rate of

up to 100 samples (divided roughly evenly among the three types of tests)

up to four times a month for nine months (April-December 1997).

Chlorophyll and bacteria samples will not be archived, but plankton samples

will require preservation and return shipping for permanent storage by the

project. Adherance to the Standard Operating Procedures and Quality

Assurance/Quality Control Guidelines developed by the Great Lakes National

Program Office of the Environmental Protection Agency for phytoplankton,

zooplankton and chlorophyll extraction analyses is a must. In order for the

findings to be useful in informing the direction of the experiment,

turn-around on the analysis should be as soon as possible but no longer

than two weeks after receipt of a delivery of samples. Some interpretation

of the raw data in the form of charts, graphs and narrative comments is

also desired. Please contact Allegra Cangelosi of the Northeast-Midwest

Institute (202)-544-5200 (

submit your bid (itemized on a per sample basis) by February 15, 1997 to

the following address: Allegra Cangelosi, Northeast-Midwest Institute, 218

D St. SE Washington, DC 20003. Deadline February 21, 1997.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 19:10:51 +0000

From: "BALA SAHO" <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Malanding,

I just don't understand your point. Do you mean that we are not

worthy of a noble relationship or are you just making fun of us. Are

you just trying to ctreate discussion? Despite everything it is

ourselves and only ourselves can make the difference. And I think

that is what many are trying to do.



Peace

Bala



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 14:01:17 +0000

From: "NJIE OMAR E" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



List Managers,



Could you please add Mambuna Bojang to the list? His address is:

paomar@iglou.com

Thanks,

Omar.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 97 14:13:08 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: COMENTARY-PART TWO

Message-ID: <9701302013.AA00464@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





>> Why would The Gambia have to sign ?a waste-dumping contract or

>> something? with Taiwan for there to be a relationship...



"Anyone know if the current regime has signed a waste-dumping contract with

the Asian country or something?" is justified sarcasm... yes, justified,

because sub-Saharan African regimes, be they civilian or military, clearly do

not have a record of commitment to the common good. Drawing from an article

posted yesterday... rather than embezzling 10% and investing 90% in their

countries, they tend to prefer it the other way around. Indeed, given the

record, waste dumping contracts are unfortunately not as "far out" as some of

us would think...



Besides, any confidence many Gambians could have had in the current regime has

been lost. The Ebou Jallow hoopla, clearly revealed the underhandedness of the

current regime. To date, you have not offered a logical explanation for the

fact that PUBLIC funds ended up in PRIVATE accounts. In fact, you cannot...

simply because the court documents (which ACCURATELY stated the accounts, their

owners and the amounts in these accounts) were generated in Western courts and

were freely accessible... I say you cannot explain this one away because I'd

certainly never be foolish/irrational enough to believe that the remittance of

numerous millions to private accounts IN SWITZERLAND was for the common good.



Ever thought of the good that could have been done if only a couple of

millions of US dollars had been stowed away in our Central Bank's caches? The

foreign exchange woes of the Gambia would have all but disappeared for one, for

at least a couple of years.



>> Taiwan courted The Gambia, and among other reasons, Taiwan needs The

>> Gambia?s help in the UN.



In the interest of transparency, would you care to elaborate on the other

reasons mentioned?



- Francis





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 15:20:56 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <



Bala, Certainly my comments were not intended to insult the Gambia. However, I find it hard to see what the Gambia has to offer in this relationship other than the land and sea resources.



I find it extremely important for the many Gambians who have come to understand international politics not to repeat the same mistakes made during the Jawara days. That is to accept and believe without questioning everything I mean everything our government does or says.



You will agree with me that the Chinese who built us the magnificient stadium were the same who went on to monopolize our construction industry hauling in millions with substandard housing (go to Sapu) agric station) and squeezing our own contractors out of business.



I do not believe that we should acuse the Taiwan government of the same but we must ask ourselves and our government "the what if's" in order that we do not fall prey again!



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Jan 1996 23:25:47 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: ANNA, I DISAGREE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Anna!!

I have never said or implied that Jawara had made mistakes.I

have

always maintained that FaFa did one and only one thing in the Gambia :-

NOTHING.The only person who can make mistakes is the person who is

trying to do something.When you try to do something in a place that is

not used to seeing and saying anything,you are definitely entering

uncharted territory here,starting an entirely new ball game;and that

even

if enormously rewarding at the end,the road leading to it could

nonetheless be very

hazardous.That is precisely Jammeh's dilemma.He simply happens to

believe that Gambia can absolutely become as prosperous as a Singapore

or a

Taiwan,and he also happens to know that the one and only way to make

that happen is to work and work and work and work and not by playing and

playing and playing and playing golf for thirty-two years while the

country and the people in it slowly rot into the Middle Ages.But,Poor

Mr.Jammeh!

he is the president of the wrong country.And these people have been

hypnotised

into inertia for so long that they simply cannot appreciate someone who

wants to

Shake Things Up a Little at the present time so that all of us ,or our

children,for that matter, will have a rendez vous with a promising

future.And, in addition to that,

it would be insane for any observer to assume that the various social

forces that Jammeh's revolution has so dramatically disinherited would

ever have a good night's sleep before they could fatally puncture this

very process that disgracefully

threw them out of the corridors of power.



So,to directly respond to your concern,I am not in anyway saying that we

should

just "shut up" and let Mr.Jammeh make mistakes he may not be able to

rectify later

on,all I am saying is that it can't be good for the health and the

future of our

nation if we the elite are so NEGATIVISTIC towards the only black

president in West Africa who is trying to get something done for his

motherland before his time finshes.

Instead of being so tedentiously hostile,how about the following:-" Okay

Mr.Jammeh,you rudely shot yourself into the highest office in our land

without first conferring with us,we didn't like it one bit.But now that

you are the president,and now that we know you are not the blood-thirsty

maniac we thought you to be,and now that we know that you are a

get-it-done-as-quickly-as-possible pressident,we want to have a good

working relationship with you.And that entails three things.First,we

would give you our moral support as a matter of

principle.Second,whenever you have done something good for our

country,we would not look the other way or try to belittle it,instead we

would look you straight in the eye and say to you 'Mr.President,that was

great.Congratulations for a

job well done!'Finally,we would however reserve our right to say

'Mr.President,your this one socks and we would like you to change it.We

don't think its good for the country' " This is,in my opinion,the kind

of CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE that could pull our tiny nation from the

darkness of three decades of NOTHINGNESS into the dawn of a shinning

21st Century.Surely,that can't be too much to ask of your own people!

Can it?



REGARDS BASSSS!!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 17:13:51 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@is2.dal.ca

Subject: Re: BASS, I DISAGREE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Mr Drammeh, excuse me if the future does not seem as rosy as you

make it out to be. If your definition of shaking things up is a clamp

down on media, year-long arrests for civilians who remained for the most

part uncharged, a multimillion dollar scandal, with huge sums of money in

private accounts, money that was supposedly meant to be invested in the

Nation and not in its leaders, a contracting economy, and an increase in

the number of people living below the poverty line, then I guess you are

right.

Excuse me, if i may seem sceptical about the present govt, but for

should they prove me wrong, it would be better for both sides. Nigerian

leaders each produce tokens justifying their ascension to power, roads,

hospitals, schools, universities etc, yet you cannot tell me that their

governments are highly unsuitable. The infrastructure though commendable

(well at least some), is outweighed by some of the more negative things

that unfortunately leave a bitter taste in the mouth, and healthy concern

for the viability of these investments.

Negativistic implies that we have no reason to be so, yet evidence

abounds to the contrary. Moral support should not be given blindly, we

should agree with what we support so that if negative consequences arise,

we can take responsibility. Once again, criticism of the gov't can only

be voiced when we have a means, freedom of speech, freedom of expression

etc.

However, to each his own. When we are displeased with what we

see, we should be allowed to disagree without be subtly accused of being

part of the previous bourgoisie, related to the ex-govt or having personal

incentives, Surely everyone on the list can accept the fact thar we are

rational human beings who can make accurate conclusions based on evidence.











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 14:27:53 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <



In a previous posting Francis wrote:



> It seems Taiwan has little reason to feel alienated in the "international

> community" and as such should not feel compelled to make friends with the

> Gambia... unless, of course, it has somewhat immediate interests in the

> Gambia.

>

> The amounts stated in the Ebou Jallow affair (much, if not all, of which were

>

> donated by Taiwan) are not small by any stretch of the imagination. There's

> got

> to be a better reason for Taiwan's interest in the Gambia...



I think Taiwan's reasons here are multifaceted. Their interest in the Gambia is primarily of recognition, i.e. the Jammeh regime (AFPRC & APRC) of Taipei.



In the last few years they have made a concerted effort to make their case for U.N. membership. I believe they see that their long term economic stability necessitates that the rest of the world recognize overwhelmingly that they are a sovereign state, whether officially or not, and not a renegade province as the People's Republic of China sees them. It has worked to a certain extent because just last year when China threatened military action, the rest of the world (not just the the US) overwhelmingly condemned China's actions. Taiwan's economy cannot afford further threats and thus the reason for their campaign.



Apart from lavishing funds to countries that recognize them, they have conducted a huge media blitz and even recently offered to pay the dues it would be have been assessed had it been a U.N. member to the cash-strapped body. China ,of course, made sure that the offer was not even entertained by the U.N. and has also stepped up it's effort to prevent other countries from recognizing Taiwan.



Senegal is a case in point where at one time both China and Taiwan were throwing money in Dakar's way at the same time to try and gain favor. Senegal decided to stick to Taiwan but they recently paid for it when they were prevented from nominating their foreign minister Mustapha Niasse as a candidate for Secretary-General of the U.N. in face of China's veto in the Security Council. Niasse, a long time and widely respected diplomat, could have given Annan, the newly elected SG, a run for his money.



Just two weeks ago, Guatemala was also in trouble for it's Taiwan relationship when China vetoed a U.N. peace-keepeing observer mission to see that country through the end a long, grueling war. China relented last week only after the Guatemalan's , reports say, agreed to temper their pro-Taiwanese stance.



Taiwan even announced that they would cease their money-diplomacy campaign to try to gain new recognition after they received the blow from South Africa who no longer recognizes their sovereignty and has reopened ties with China. South Africa's decision is one that many countries, like the Gambia and Senegal, which have diplomatic ties with Taipei may eventually have to face.



While Mandela inherited South Africa's Taiwanese ties when he took over and while China was always more sympathetic to the anti-apathied movement, his government was probably moved by the fact that China is a world economic power with the world's biggest market. In the era of globalization, South Africa's plans for economic development could not ignore China.



Perhaps South Africa is at a crossroads that the Gambia and Senegal will not meet for years to come but the fact of the matter remains that China IS A superpower and not maintaining good ties with her could prove problematic in the future.



In Senegal's case, they are at least receiving a huge amount of money. Ours on the other hand, I find is a bit more worrisome. Reports were, and perhaps some of our list members in the U.K. can confirm this, that a member of the House of Lords (perhaps a friend of the former president) last year gave an account, against the Jammeh regime, on how the money Gambia received from Taiwan was in the form of loans not grant, as many believed and continue to believe, and that the British government, who are somewhat sympathetic to the Taiwanese cause, should pressure the authorities in Taipei not to finance ''illegal governments'' like the AFPRC.



A report in the January edition of ''New African'' attempts to confirm the notion that the money received by the AFPRC were indeed loans.



This brings me back to Francis' question. I think that having already met the primary objectives of obtaining the Gambia's recognition, Taiwan will now do what any foreign country with a bit of influence would try to do and that is exploit whatever can be had. Just because they do not come from the west we should not expect the Taiwanese to act any differently.



Once confidence and the economy pick up again, the Gambia can assume its position as a major re-export trade route in the sub-region. Jammeh's ''Vision 2020'' and Jawara's ''Gateway'' (guess what everyone, they are all the same!) depend largely on this. Formally, quite a number of ''Made in China'' ''mass-production'' goods went through our ports and I'm quite sure the Taiwanese wouldn't mine seeing those goods replaced with ''Made in the Republic of China''.



Another sector of potential and probable interest, one which worries me most, is fisheries and water resources. It's funny how history has a way of repeating itself.



It has been alleged that back in the seventies when China went on a similar global campaign and the Gambia switched allegiance, in return for the money that built our Independence stadium and the ill-fated rice projects that the present regime is once again undertaking, China received the rights or licences to fish ''like crazy'' in our waters.



I've also noticed that two of our new friends, Libya and Iran, have also expressed their wish to set up fisheries ''projects''. Those of you who are or were recently back home might have noticed that the fishermen are increasingly complaining about foreign trawlers plowing our seas of our fish. The sad thing is that just two months ago the issue of depleting water resources came up at the U.N. yet I my efforts to find Gambia's role and position in the discussion proved futile.



I hope that now that our government is legitimizing itself and that we now have the most competent parliament we've seen in years, this issue will be properly and fairly debated. While the majority of members belong to the APRC, I hope they will at least attempt to approach matters of this sort as independent members of the National Assembly and not as ''Jammeh henchmen''.



A side note: If it is true that the funds from Taiwan were in fact loans then that would mean that money used to build the arch, the airport, the hospital and all the other ''infrastructural improvements'' will one day have to paid back. As great as these projects are some people are questioning our capacity to maintain them. The hospital is HUGE. The airport is GRAND. The arch is made of concrete and painted white. In order to keep it aesthetically maintained for the tourists, who will be responsible for it's upkeep (according to architect Kujjaby), it will have to be doused with paint after every 'nawet-season''. Now it's seems as though we will also be paying interest as well. Can we?



Peace.



Lat









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 17:02:33 +0000

From: "NJIE OMAR E" <

To:

Subject: Re: COMENTARY-PART TWO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





>

> Besides, any confidence many Gambians could have had in the current regime has

> been lost. The Ebou Jallow hoopla, clearly revealed the underhandedness of the

> current regime. To date, you have not offered a logical explanation for the

> fact that PUBLIC funds ended up in PRIVATE accounts. In fact, you cannot...

> simply because the court documents (which ACCURATELY stated the accounts, their

> owners and the amounts in these accounts) were generated in Western courts and

> were freely accessible... I say you cannot explain this one away because I'd

> certainly never be foolish/irrational enough to believe that the remittance of

> numerous millions to private accounts IN SWITZERLAND was for the common good.

>

=================================================

There is an article in this week's issue of "The Economist"

concerning the Ebou Jallow hoopla. It seems there is a lot of

substance to Mr. Jallow's story.



Omar.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 15:10:30 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY

Message-ID: <



Hi Tombong,



Before you go on accusing people of dishonesty, untruthfullness, baffling comments or reports, misinformation propaganda and bending the truth, you ought to stop and think about what you just said and how contradictory it is. You just agreed that:



>It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped

>since the military take over.



So what and how have I grossly overstated and misrepsented facts? Again you said:



>It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major

>streets that have been paved.



Again how am I dishonest from my observations which other people by the way have mentioned? As far as the price of rice, sugar & the rest being dropped, does that mean its affordable to all? And the answer is certainly no! You may not be aware of the high unemployment in the country especially these teens being thrown out of the school with the lousy educational system we have, because you are employed and one of the so called elites that can't or don't have the time to hang around with these needy people. If I were the only person that complined of the situation in Gambia then one could say aha shes a whiner or just an unhappy camper but this comes up again and again. Like I said even with our US dollars one was really feeling the pinch thus the realization that people are striving hard to make it on a daily basis. I've forgotten for a while what it feels like to wake up and be penniless and wonder how bread gets put on the table, thanks to my holiday in Gambia. I'm !

no Jawarra supporter and in no means suggesting poverty wasn't around during the Jawarra regime but it is still present and worst.



I buy toilet paper and I have every right to complain about how expensive it is. Whether the average Gambian buys it or not is besides the point. And talking about being a propagandist, need I not remind you that out of the whole Gambia-l members you are the most propagandist who dutifully tells us of all the wonderful things your employer has done for the nation and neglect to mention all his blunders and unaccountability. Just remember that before you go running your mouth and accusing someone of the above, you are the most guiltiest of your statement below.



"This does not however give us the licenses for

misinformation propaganda and bending the truth".



For a change you should be truthful about our country and your employer and be brave enough to say the good and bad he does even if that cost you your job, instead you ignore some of our inquiries especially the Swiss bank scandal because that implicates your employer and theres no way of defending him. The Jammeh and the Jawarra government have one thing in common "CORRUPTION" one did it in three decades and the other is just starting.



BTW - your reply to my mail didn't come as a surprise at all, infact it was expected I was just wondering why it took so long.



Sarian









> From

> Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:02:37 -0500 (EST)

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: COMMENTARY

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> The discussions on the list have been very interesting of late, especially

> since the National Assembly elections. It was also good that some members of

> the list were in The Gambia during the elections and witnessed first hand how

> open and fair the elections were.

>

> Some of the comments or reports by those who were in The Gambia recently are

> some times very baffling. We owe it to ourselves and our people to be honest

> and truthful when it comes to matters affecting our nation. Some of us, our

> uncles, cousins, fathers, family friends etc. have been affected by the

> coming of Jammeh in to The Gambian political scene. However, we should not

> allow these relationships to cloud our thinking and judgement. I know it is

> very difficult some times to discuss issues relating to The Gambia without

> being personal.

>

> For some of us there is nothing Jammeh can do to satisfy them, and this is

> the beauty of the whole matter. The Gambia is now a democratic country and

> every one has the right to whatever opinion he or she has. The Gambia-l is

> also an other democratic forum where we all can agree to disagree, or

> disagree to agree. This does not however give us the licenses for

> misinformation propaganda and bending the truth. As the proverb goes-- " you

> can force the horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink".

>

> I was startled by Sirains comments and observations of the situation in The

> Gambia. I believe the facts were grossly over stated to put it mildly. The

> examples she gave were not good ones, especially judging from the realities

> in The Gambia. She gave an example of the cost of toilet papers, and the

> movement of cargo at the ports authority.

>

> My question is how many Gambians buy toilet papers and how many Gambians care

> how much a toilet paper cost. We need to remember that this is The Gambia we

> are talking about and not Washington DC, Atlanta or New York City, were

> practically every house hold uses toilet papers. Less than 10% of Gambian

> house hold buys toilet papers, in fact it is almost impossible to get toilet

> papers in any shop outside the Greater Banjul area.

>

> There are more essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, fish, meat

> etc. whose price have gone down in the last six months. For example a 100

> kilos bag of rice can be bought for D150.00. For some of us who buy rice for

> our parents and family friends, would notice that after the military take

> over the price of rice when up to D200. 00 per bag, or even more. The

> business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there

> are no shortages and prices are falling by the day.

>

> Some have suffered since the military take and some are still suffering, but

> the majority of Gambians are happy with the achievements of Jammeh. Those who

> were living a false live and living beyond their means are the ones suffering

> the most. Those who were earning D1500.00 per month and spending D5,000.00

> to D10,000.00 a month are the ones suffering the most because they no longer

> can steal the money to finance their live style. For some of us, who whenever

> we go to The Gambia, visit friends and relatives in the provinces, know that

> things have improved since July 22, 1994.

>

> It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped

> since the military take over. The trend has since changed and it is picking

> up. There are a lot of factors to explain the low volume of cargo coming in

> to Banjul. More than 60% of commodities being imported into The Gambia are

> re-exported in to the neighbouring countries through Senegal. In 1993 the

> Senegalese Government closed the borders with The Gambia for the transhipment

> of goods. This created a big problem and the borders are still closed, but

> the good thing is that there are on going negotiation to open the borders for

> transhipment of goods. The borders will be opened soon. Because of this

> border closure, entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to sell their

> commodities and as such the volume of imports dropped. Even with this drop,

> there has not been any lay-off or redundancies at the Ports Authority. The

> people affected the are the daily paid labourers, and those officials who

> were bribed by importers for fast clearance of the goods. Most of these

> labourers are absorbed in the ongoing projects. Thousands of Gambians have

> since found employment in the projects, but most of us are blind to this. I

> bet you those in the construction industry are not complaining, and the

> additional teachers employed are not complaining either. The unemployment

> rate in the country is very low compared to the Jawara era. Again it is a

> democratic forum some of us will see only the things they want to see.

>

> It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major

> streets that have been paved. The rest of the streets will be taken care of

> in the phase of the BANJUL STREETS PROJECT that will commence by the end of

> the year(after the rainy season).

>

>

> This is part one.

>

> PEACE

> TOMBONG SAIDY

>

>

>

>



------------------------------

Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 15:40:55 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GEA Fellowships - Information on GEA ProjectMessage-ID: < 199701292040.PAA01816@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From owner-GEAFELLOWSHIPS@envlib2.harvard.edu Wed Jan 29 15:07:47 1997Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 14:47:59 -0400From: Nancy_Dickson/FS/ KSG@ksg.harvard.edu To: geafellowships@envlib2.harvard.edu Subject: GEA Fellowships - Information on GEA ProjectX-Lotus-FromDomain: KSGX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFrom: Nancy Dickson@KSG on 01/29/97 02:47 PMTo: GEAFELLOWSHIPS List-server subscribersMany of you have sent me inquiries asking for more information on theGlobal Environmental Assessment project based at Harvard University. Whatfollows is a copy of the Progress Report submitted to the National ScienceFoundation. We hope this information will be useful to you if you intendto apply for a fellowship. Please recall that applications are dueFebruary 15.Regards,Nancy DicksonCenter for Science and International AffairsKennedy School of GovernmentHarvard UniversityANNUAL NSF GRANT PROGRESS REPORTNSF Programs: Methodology, Measurement, and Statistics Program, andDivision of International ProgramsNSF Award Number: SBR-9521910 - "Global Environmental Assessment Team"PI Name: William C. ClarkPI Organization: Harvard UniversityPI Address: Center for Science & International Affairs, Kennedy School ofGovernment, Harvard University, 79 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA 02138Period Covered By This Report: July 15, 1996-February 1, 1997Date: 28 January, 1997Continued Funding is RequestedContents:1. RESULTS AND RELATIONSHIP TO GOALS OF THE GRANT2. WORK TO BE PERFORMED IN YEAR 23. FUNDS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN UNOBLIGATED AT END OF YEAR 14. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR YEAR 25. CURRENT AND OTHER PENDING SUPPORT FROM SENIOR PERSONNEL6. CONTRIBUTION OF PROJECT TO EDUCATION AND HUMAN-RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT7. ANIMAL CARE AND USE, INSTITUTIONAL BIOHAZARD COMMITTEE AND HUMANSUBJECT CERTIFICATION1. RESULTS AND RELATIONSHIP TO GOALS OF THE GRANT1.1 Objectives and Expected SignificanceThe Global Environmental Assessment project is a collaborative team studyof global environmental assessment as a link between science and policy.The Team is based at Harvard University, but includes substantialcontributions from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis(IIASA) in Austria, Cornell University, Duke University and the Center forIntegrated Study of the Human Dimensions of Global Change at CarnegieMellon University funded under the National Science Foundations' HumanDimensions of Global Change initiative.The Team's goal is to understand how formal assessment activities canbetter scientific understanding with the progressive design,implementation, and evaluation of effective policy responses to globalenvironmental change. We believe that achieving this integration is themost fundamental challenge that must be met for societies to moreeffectively manage, and live with, global environmental change.This project reflects our belief that global change poses unprecedentedchallenges for informed and effective policy making, challenges thatexisting scholarship and policy experience -- grounded largely in domesticenvironmental management or in international agreements on other problems-- have not prepared society to meet. Knowledge relevant to the managementof global environmental change is growing rapidly. But it remainsincomplete, selective and contested. Relevant policymaking has likewiseadvanced substantially in recent years. But it remains fragmented, diffuseand tentative.This Team effort pursues two related conceptual advances that we believeare necessary if the present situation is to be significantly improved.First, we seek to formulate, test, and apply a useful alternative to theconventional "pipeline" model of science and policy in the globalenvironmental realm. Through integrating research, drawing from ourdiverse backgrounds in the social and natural sciences, we seek better tounderstand the ways that the research, assessment and policy processesactually interact in shaping social responses to global change. A linear,"decisionist" model of science, assessment and policy has been implicit inmuch contemporary response to global change. Missing in this approach isany hint of the dynamic, indeterminate, relationships among science,assessment and policy described by both scholars and practitioners of thepolicy process. The uncritical adoption of the linear model in globalchange debates has resulted in several predictable pathologies: unrealisticdemands for closure in science; underestimating the role of politicalprocesses in framing problems and solutions; and excessive focus oninternational- or national-level policy making that neglects regional, local and sectoralresponses. More effective integration of science, assessment and policywill require more nuanced and realistic understanding of theirinteractions. That understanding must strive to embrace (at least) thenature and origins of uncertainty in young, trans-disciplinary scientificfields such as global change; the problematic role of consensual science inpolitically charged, high-stakes global change contexts; the importance ofcomplex interdependencies among nations and institutions in shaping policyagendas and their demands on expert assessment; the multiple framings ofproblems that actors with different histories, interests, and politicalcultures bring to global environmental problems; and the problems of policycoordination and compliance that result from the weak authority ofinternational accords, coupled with the crucial role of regional, local andsectoral decisions in shaping actual responses to global change. Aprincipal objective of the team is to develop a more realistic and synopticmodel of the actual relationships among science, assessment, and managementin social responses to global change, and to use that model to understand,critique, and improve current practice of assessment as a bridge betweenscience and policy making.Our second goal is to develop and explore new "adaptive" methods,procedures and institutional designs that can remedy the inappropriatelystatic view of science, assessment and policy that dominates mostcontemporary discussions of global change. This static approach isreflected in unhelpful debates over such questions as "Do we know enough toact?" or "What level of emission reductions is needed?" Since bothscientific understanding and the political context of policy responsechange continuously, however, any static view of assessment and policy onan issue is guaranteed to become rapidly obsolete. Likewise, the spread ofnew knowledge, assessments, policy options and institutions from one partof the globe to another cannot be taken for granted. There has been fartoo little systematic work on designing dynamical, adaptive approaches topolicy design, implementation, and evaluation for global change.Particular attention is needed to approaches for dealing with inevitablescientific and social surprise; learning from policies-as-experiments,enhancing the diffusion of effective policy options and using data andinformation systems to enhance compliance. A principal objective of theTeam is to elucidate a strategy of adaptive assessment and policy forglobal environmental problems, along with the methods and institutions toimplement such a strategy in the real world.1.2 Strategy for the TeamThe Team consists of a core group of nine scholars with a wide range ofexperience -- and accomplishments -- in research on the natural and socialscience dimensions of global environmental change, and in the relatedfields of policy and decision analysis. We have previously collaborated inpairs and triplets on global change research. Over the last several years,we have increasingly come to see that some of the most important questionswith which we have individually been wrestling require somethingapproaching our collective perspectives and skills for their resolution.This has already affected a number of collaborative ventures.Name Title Institution DisciplineWilliam Clark, Professor, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard Universitysystems ecology, public policyJohn Holdren, Professor, Kennedy School of Government & Dept. of Earth andPlanetary Sciences, Harvard Universityenvironment, science, and technologyJill J?ger, Deputy Director, International Institute for Applied SystemsAnalysis (IIASA) climatologySheila Jasanoff, Professor & Director, Dept. of Science & TechnologyStudies, Cornell Universitysocial studies of scienceRobert Keohane, Professor, Dept. of Political Science, Duke Universityinternational affairsJames McCarthy, Professor & Director, Museum of Comparative Zoology,Harvard University oceanographyMichael McElroy, Professor & Chair, Dept. of Earth and Planetary Sciences,Harvard Universityatmospheric scienceEdward Parson, Associate Professor, Kennedy School of Government, HarvardUniversitypublic policyRobert Stavins, Associate Professor, Kennedy School of Government, HarvardUniversity economicsWe collaborate through a four-pronged strategy designed to leverage ourshared research interests and harness them in a common, interdisciplinaryeffort. The strategy involves: 1) An annual summer workshop to present andcritique results that includes participants from communities of assessmentscholars, producers, and users and allows for sustained interdisciplinarycross fertilization, criticism and collaboration. 2) An annual recruitmentof a group of doctoral- and post-doctoral Fellows to work with and amplifythe contributions of Team members in our endeavor. 3) A year-long trainingand research seminar held at Harvard and IIASA, involving fellows, faculty,and guests and four day-long project meetings; and 4) Production of casestudy research papers and monographs on global environmental assessment.1.2.1 Summer WorkshopThe project was launched with a summer workshop held in Bar Harbor, MaineJune 9-15,1996 that was attended by 11 of the senior project personnel.The meeting addressed the objectives, research activities, and strategythat the project would pursue. It was agreed upon that the project wouldengage in three principal types of research activities: 1) a descriptionof assessment characteristics and context; 2) explanation of the causes,dynamics, and effects of assessment; and 3) evaluation of the efficacy ofassessment as a tool for managing the global environment. Plans were madefor the fellows arrival, future meetings with all project participants, andthe fellows residence at the International Institute for Applied SystemsAnalysis.A second summer workshop is scheduled for June 22-28, 1997. Activeparticipants in the project will be invited as well as selected includesparticipants from communities of assessment scholars, producers, and users.Fellows and faculty members will be responsible for bringing to the summerworkshop completed drafts of working papers for whichthey have emerged withlead responsibility (see section 1.2.4 below). The Team as a whole will beresponsible for a number of synthesis papers around which the workshopdiscussions will be based. At the end of the workshop, one or more Teammembers and Fellows will take on the task of guiding a monograph based onthe submitted papers and discussions through revisions to a publishablestatus. The 1997 Workshop will be conducted jointly with the Center forthe Application of Research on the Environment. Supplementary funding isbeing sought from a coalition of federal agencies.1.2.2 Fellows RecruitmentCentral to our research strategy is the annual recruitment of a group ofFellows to join the core Team in its work. Announcement of the 1996-97fellowship was posted to half a dozen electronic mail list servers thatdistribute messages on global environmental change topics internationally.Over 200 applications were received from around the world. We selectedfive fellows, four pre-doctoral fellows and one post-doctoral fellow. Inaddition, the Carnegie Mellon University Center for Integrated Study of theHuman Dimensions of Global Change funded a sixth fellow who resides atHarvard. In addition five other fellows not funded under the NSF grantbut already enrolled at Harvard, Carnegie Mellon, or IIASA were included asfull participants in the team effort. Four of these fellows are Americancitizens and the other two are from India.The fellows are advanced doctoral students and post-docs with a trackrecord of excellent research in areas related in global environmentalassessment. They are either trained in the natural sciences and wantingmore exposure to the policy use of their science, or trained in the socialsciences but wanting a firmer scientific grounding for their efforts.Pre-doctoral NSF Fellows:Shardul Agrawala, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and InternationalAffairs, Princeton UniversityKaren Fisher-Vanden, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard UniversityWendy Franz, Government Department, Harvard UniversityMarybeth Long, Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and theDepartment of Urban and Studies and Planning, Massachusetts Institute ofTechnologyPost-doctoral NSF Fellows:Clark Miller, Dept. of Science and Technology Studies, Cornell UniversityMilind Kandlikar, Dept. of Engineering and Public Policy, Carnegie MellonUniversityOther Fellows:David Cash, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard UniversityAlastair Iles, Harvard Law SchoolAnthony Patt, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard UniversityJames Risbey, Dept. of Engineering and Public Policy, Carnegie MellonUniversityWillemijn Tuinstra, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis,Vienna, AustriaAll six of the NSF fellows departed for the International Institute forApplied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in early January where they will residefor one to three months. They are working with Team member Jill Jaeger andher colleagues in a series of research workshops similar to those conductedat Harvard in the Fall. They are using IIASA as a base of operations forcollecting data on European and international aspects of the research.1.2.3 Project Seminar and MeetingsThe project ran a public research seminar and a closed fellows workinggroup in Fall 1996. Typical sessions consisted of the presentation of arelevant conceptual or empirical paper prepared for the meeting, formalcross-disciplinary commentary on the presentation, and interdisciplinarydiscussion.Two day-long project meetings of the entire group were held on September20 and November 22, 1996. The September meeting was the first time thatfellows met with core faculty members to discuss the project in detail.The project's goals and definitions were reviewed. Working groupsstructured around particular conceptual topic areas were organized. TheNovember meeting focused on empirical research tasks. Two more day-longproject meetings are scheduled for April 4, 1997 and May 13-14, 1997.1.2.4 PapersThe approach to the project has both "basic" and "applied" dimensions.Some researchers are emphasizing more what can be learned from experiencewith a global environmental problem that might help to "improve" assessmentpractice. Others are focusing more on what the study of assessmentexperience can teach us about broader questions of the relations ofknowledge and action in the globalizing society.Research during Fall 1996 focused on the case of climate change. Fellowscompleted a preliminary analysis of twelve American and internationalassessments using a standard research protocol designed by projectparticipants. The protocol defines specific research questions that eachfellow has agreed to examine and report on. These include: the origins andcontext of the assessment; assessment characteristics; observableconsequences; and the effects of assessments. A limited number of globalclimate change assessments in India and Germany will also be assessed inSpring 1997.In December of 1996, the project was asked by the Intergovernmental Panelon Climate Change (IPCC) Chairman, Robert Watson, to review a draftdiscussion paper on the design of the third IPCC assessment by drawing onthe research findings to date. Our comments focused on major design issuesthat may be relevant to the third assessment report and subsequent IPCCwork.During the Spring 97 semester, the fellows and faculty will beconcentrating on three research themes in the domain of global climatechange:1) What accounts for the kinds of assessments we do perform, versus thosewe might, but don't?2) In what ways does assessment affect "public" knowledge or understandingabout the problem?3) In what ways does assessment affect policy responses to the problem?The fellows are preparing papers on the following topics that will beavailable for distribution and peer review in Summer 1997 (leadresponsibility is exercised by the listed fellow; most papers will reflectcollaborative research among the fellows and faculty)Climate Change on the International Policy Agenda (International), WendyFranzOrigins and Process History of the IPCC: 1987-1996 (International),Shardul Agrawala National Responses to the Intergovernmental Panel onClimate Change, 1988-1995 (US, Germany, India), Clark MillerResponsibility for a Changing Climate (International, USA, Germany, India),Clark Miller Impact Assessment (USA, International), Marybeth Long, MilindKandlikar, Clark Miller Catastrophe and Climate Change, Tony PattThe Form of Instruments in the Climate Change Debate : A US Case Study(USA), Karen Fisher-VandenPolicy Responses to Climate Change (India), Milind KandlikarClimate Change Assessment and the US Agricultural Sector, David Cash"Uses" of Assessment (International, OECD, India), Milind Kandlikar andAmbuj Sagar Institutional Structures and Assessments , Alastair IlesReports of these working groups and the research papers will be availableas working papers of the project by summer of 1997. We intend that mostwill be submitted for publication in established journals or in a specialmonograph early in academic year 1997-98.2. WORK TO BE PERFORMED IN YEAR 2The focus in year 2 will extend the work on global climate change toinclude research on long range transport and tropospheric air pollution.We have launched next year's fellowship competition. An announcement ofthe fellowship was posted to ten electronic mail list-servers thatdistribute messages on global environmental change topics internationally.Interested applicants were informed as to how to self-subscribe to alist-server that provides information on the fellowship and the applicationprocedure. As of late January 1997, we had received over 600 inquiriesfrom 38 countries. Applications are due February 15.We will be selecting 4-5 fellows for Year 2 under NSF support. We haveentered into discussions with various federal agencies and others in theassessment community to explore the possibility of funding additionalfellow slots.After one, and in some cases two, years of residence at Harvard, Fellowswill rotate back to their home institutions where we will endeavor to keepthem engaged in our ongoing venture. Selected alumnae fellows will bebrought back to join the Team during subsequent summer workshops, allowingfor sustained interdisciplinary cross fertilization, criticism andcollaboration.3. FUNDS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN UNOBLIGATED AT END OF YEAR 1We do not expect more than 20% of funds to remain unobligated at the end ofyear 1 funding.4. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR YEAR 2We will be using the budget contained in the original proposal.5. CURRENT AND OTHER PENDING SUPPORT FROM SENIOR PERSONNELIn year 2 Clark and Parson have the following additional support from othergrants:Department of Energy Assessment Strategies for Global Environmental ChangePIs: Edward Parson and William ClarkClark: 0.56 academic months; Parson: 0.53 summer monthsNational Institute for Global Environmental ChangeTowards Useful Integrated Assessments: A Bottom-up ApproachPI: William ClarkClark: 0.81 summer monthsCenter for Integrated Study of the Human Dimensions of Global ChangeCarnegie Mellon University (subcontract from NSF via CMU) The Use ofIntegrated AssessmentsPI (subcontract): William ClarkClark: 0.57 academic monthsPending Support:National Institute for Global Environmental ChangeTowards Useful Integrated Assessments: A Bottom-up Approach, Year IIClark: 1 academic and 1 summer monthCenter for the Application of Research on the Environment Workshop on theGlobal Environmental Assessment and Policy Process (subcontract from NOAAvia CARE)PI (subcontract): William ClarkClark: 0.5 summer months; Parson: 0.5 summer months6. CONTRIBUTION OF PROJECT TO EDUCATION AND HUMAN-RESOURCE DEVELOPMENTAs described in the proposal, there is a shortage of people with a modernunderstanding of assessment in its scientific and political context. Theprojects' fellows' training program is a key component of the project.The GEA project "information strategy" consists of a Database, an Archive,and a Library. The Database is a consistent electronic bibliography, withsummary and annotation, of both the Library and the Archives. It uses apopular, stand-alone software package, Endnote, that works with a numberof popular word processors. There presently are over 4,000 records inthis database. The Archives is a physical collection of material producedby the project, duplicated in a set of electronic files. The Library is aphysical collection of information resources (books, copies of articles)that the project holds but did not produce.7. ANIMAL CARE AND USE, INSTITUTIONAL BIOHAZARD COMMITTEE AND HUMANSUBJECT CERTIFICATIONNot applicable to this project.END.----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 15:55:52 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarian's messageMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEBass,=09I think we all know that two wrongs never make a right. A wise=20man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes that his own. From my==20point of view you seem to to advocating "Well Jawara made some mistakes,=20so why don't we all shut up(excuse my language) and let Jammeh make more=20mistakes". Please remember that at times it is too late to correct a=20mistake; in some case, you don't even have the chance to correct it.On Mon, 29 Jan 1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:> Modou Jallow wrote:> >=20> > On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:> >=20> > > Hi,> > >> > > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much =I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very u=nstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are ve=ry apprehensive of the economy and> > thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several p=eople in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop =of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic dep=artment waiting to be cleared.> > >> > > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty co=mpared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down t=o 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us be=cause there is indeed a lot of une> > mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the=statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wonde=ring how many are making it.> > >> > > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pin=ch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qualit=y, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least =D100 for a single meal (small fami> > ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making=it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they =think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank t=o dip into savings account or if t> > hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know qui=te a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation incl=uding myself.> > >> > > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could =have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are s=till very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alr=ight but there are some streets th> > at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem=its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.> > >> > > Sarian> >=20> > Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one> > who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.> > It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as=it> > is.> >=20> > The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has> > become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the> > people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to se=> > is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.> >=20> > Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the governm=ent's> > inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what=used> > to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a ti=me when> > anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!> >=20> > Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and th=> > Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes.=Where> > does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the =Gambia> > by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambi=> > the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wh=ere> > the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who> > will be the victims? None but the young generation.> >=20> > Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a gre=at> > deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this lis=t. We> > must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,> > especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.> >=20> > Ramadan Karim to all.> >=20> > Regards, Moe S. Jallow> >=20> >=20> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D> > mjallow@sct.edu > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D>=20> MOE!!> =09You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must> also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all> the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad> situation.>=20> You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people> have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as> before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the> Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%> depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other> francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba> Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his> return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the> almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof> regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become> more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficult> to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.>=20> "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT> THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI> HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS> LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL> GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE> THING AT A TIME?>=20> SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT> WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING IN> OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE> GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS> TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T> MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO> BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.>=20> =09=09=09=09=09=09REGARDS BASSS!!=20> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>=20>=20***********************************************=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 ** 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *=20**********************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 16:03:59 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970129160226.3610A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICan you add Musa Sowe to the list? His address is chemsm@panther.gsu.edu ". Thanks.********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 14:30:43 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199701292230.OAA27301@thesky.incog.com Musa Sowe has been added as requested. Musa please send in your intro to the list and Welcome onboard!Sarian------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 97 20:38:23 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: <9701300238.AA03003@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainPerhaps I should rephrase my previous inquiry... Why on earth would Taiwan beinterested in a country as poor as the Gambia, especially at a time when theGambia is not exactly popular in the "international community"?Anyone know if the current regime has signed a waste-dumping contract with theAsian country or something? :-}- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 14:11:49 -0600Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENDoes anyone know how much inport/export activity Taiwan is engaged in with theGambia? Also, how much fishing does Taiwan do in Gambian waters? Thanks...- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 01:52:55 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarian's messageMessage-ID: < 9701300652.AA26868@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBass, you wrote:> > MOE!!> > You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must> > also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all> > the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad> > situation.> > "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT> > THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI> > HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS> > LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL> > GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE> > THING AT A TIME?Bass,I can understand your stance for the Jammeh Regime. Sometimes, in lookingat all the troubles that have haunted Gambia over the past years, onetends to forget how young the "Jammeh Regime" is as a civilian government.Maybe many Gambians, including me, expect too much too quickly. Onereasoning you fail to realize is that there is still no incentive for theindividual to produce. In other words, self-interests is still ahead ofnational interests. Thus, without the implementation of a realistic planfor the country's growth through economic reforms, one can only wonderwhat will happen to the business sector. Without the freedom of trade, theeconomy will only become weaker due to the lack of commodities. Peoplewill have fewer things to buy since they also have less money to spend.You can continue to deny the fact that too many people are migrating insearch of food, goods and jobs but the economy spells it out really well.Here then, is where the government comes into the picture. With a stronggovernment, that is willing to put nationalism ahead of the so-calledtribalism and self-interests, its leadership should be capable ofestablishing priorities for the population as a whole. In this way, thepeople will have something to gain by seeking to achieve their truepotential..I do agree that many changes lie ahead for Gambia but Jammeh alone can nottake the credit for all the things that are being done.(except for theARCH). The questions that we need to think about are numerous to listhere. Nonetheless, we must ask ourselves the following: How cancorruption and greed be contained? Will the soldiers stay in the barracksif the government continues to err? Will tribalism surface as adestructive tool of society? And how will national energies be utilizedtowards the common goals of the Gambian people?The lesson of the terrible Jawara regime need not be repeated here ifthere is a strong central government. However, the people must have thedesire to be part of the solution to the problems and not part of theproblem itself. But unless the government stops circulating the moneyaround the top, the only means of survival will be corruption and bribery.Finally, I must say that the Gambians have great potential if we can pulltogether as one people. It's time we start thinking as a nation instead oftribes so that we can hopefully move toward economic stability andnational collaboration. To do so, self-criticism once again will have tobe used as tool of enhancement rather than destruction. No matter how fairor corrupt a government is, there are those who will still challenge it.That's the whole idea of a democratic society.Ramadhan Karim to all.Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 08:26:33 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970130072633.006bfe70@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Francis, You wrote:"....Why on earth would Taiwan be interested in a country as poor as theGambia, especially at a time when the Gambia is not exactly popular in the"international community"?Well, you have already stated the obvious: "....especially at a time whenthe Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community". Taiwanand Gambia, like Cuba and Libya will be foolish not to accept any friendlyhand "especially at a time when they are not exactly popular in the"international community". Why can't we expect the best out of this ratherthan worst? Is that not pessimism or negative thinking? One unfortunatething is, it seems many are just sitting and waiting for the time bomb toblow off for the government in Gambia...and then they would say: "ah! ha! Iknew it." Too sad, but the truth.PEACE::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 09:10:57 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Taiwan pledges Support For Senegal's Food ProgrammeMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970130081057.006876cc@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi all, check this out:PEACE!::)))Abdou OujimaiSenegalTaiwan pledges Support For Senegal's Food ProgrammePanafrican News Agency - January 24, 1997DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Taiwanese Foreign Affairs Minister John Chang haspromised his country's help to Senegal's in increasing agriculturalproduction to achieve food self-sufficiency.He told reporters after discussions Friday in Dakar with Senegalese PrimeMinister Habib Thiam that agricultural cooperation was the focus of theirdeliberations.Chang's Senegalese counterpart, Moustapha Niasse, attended the one-hourmeeting. Chang said they discussed implementation of a major irrigationproject covering 75,000 hectares of the Fossil Valley, in northern Senegal.Both delegations also discussed road construction projects.Chang, who arrived in Dakar on Thursday, for a 72-hour official visit, wasreceived by President Abdou Diouf.On Friday, he met with Niasse; the Economy, Finance and Planning minister,Pape Ousmane Sakho, and the the minister of agriculture, Robert Sagna.Chang is on an African tour which has already taken him to Swaziland,Malawi, Guinea-Bissau and Gambia. He will leave Dakar Sunday forOuagadougou, Burkina Faso.China suspended diplomatic relations with Senegal in 1996 after Dakardecided to restore ties with Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegadeprovince.Copyright 1997 Panafrican News Agency. Distributed via Africa News Online.All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without prior writtenauthorization from Africa News Service.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:17:47 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sarian's messageMessage-ID: < C293BA120C@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,I would like to thank Sirian and the other list members for sharingthe experiences of their visit with us.Some of the arguments presented by the Sirian and Abdourahman (Touray),have been dealt with by other members. I would like to come with newperspectives in relation to the businessmen.One thing I will like to add is that, the attitude of some of ourbusinessmen is not what I will call patriotic. Ideologically I am infor a more keynesian model of development, but that does not mean that Iwill close my eyes for the facts presented in modernisation studies,which amplify the role of the bourgeoisie. Most of thecountries which went through the modernisation process, had a verypatriotic / loyal bourgeoisie. Some will tell me that, but, in The Gambia,we only have a petty - bourgeosie. My main point is that, our businessclass was mainly interested in short term profit, and not in longterm nation building. Allow me to give some credit to some members ofour traditional business tribe The Sarahules for their investments in industries.Most of the Sarahules earn their wealth abroad, and come back home to invest,while some of those who produce / earned their wealth at home take theproceeds abroad mainly to Europe and America, what a paradox!My second and final point has to do with the issue of taxation. Thoseof us who have been following the commission reports know thatmany of the businessmen were not paying tax, (at least not throughthe right channels). This group also involved some lawyers (what ashame). In 1985, when the Jawara regime initiated a crackdown on customs,revenues increased by 32 per cent. This was supposed to teach the regime alesson, but, it loosen up after a while. The main point here is thatfor a nation to build infrastructures which will directly orindirectly benefit everyone we should all make contributions inour different ways. One possible explanation for the departure orrunning away of some businessmen is, because the new regime isserious about collecting taxes. Some of the business men asfar as I know owe quiet a lot, no wonder they disappeared.The Senegalo-Gambia border crisis is not new, if you are in doubt youcan refer to the 1994/95 Budget speech of Mr. Bakary Darboe of thethen PPP government who cited the sealing of the trade routes to theneighbouring countries as one the events which affected the economy.What we need is a more patriotic bourgeosie, which will activelyparticipate in nation building.Moe Jallow, I don't think Jammeh is any left-wing radical who can scare thebusiness community. As far as I can see Jammeh is just pursuing themarket liberalistic policies the PPP regime started.The question one should ask is how are these economic reformsbenefiting the average Gambian. The only difference may be the tendenciesin the new regime which gives some hope, to people like me whostrongly believe that social investments is also good economics.Just one little thing, allow me to repeat the point that, IF WE WANTTO CREATE A JUST SOCIETY, THE NEW REGIME SHOULD MAKE SURE THAT PEOPLEARE PAID SALARIES WHICH CAN GIVE THEM A DECENT LIVING. Civil servantsnever complain of low salaries, because they knew that they couldbalance their real expenses in other ways. If the new regime isserious about its anti - corruption campaign, a salary review committeeshould be establish immediately.I will stop here for now.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 14:20:58 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE GAMBIA DILEMMA OF A SINKING NATIONMessage-ID: < 199701301320.OAA10980@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello to all members and how are you all fine hope fine. First of all, ahappy 1997 to you all. I hope this year will bring us Good Health,Prosperity, Luck and all that Jazz. It is very interesting reading allthesecomming mails. I would like to share these series i have written during avisit to the gambia in 1992 and was there for over a period of 9 months.This was written out of what i saw and the frustration of the people at thattime.This was sent to all ministers and president Jawara likewise it wascirculating in the public.This first chapter was dedicatted to the gambiansincere women.DEDICATED TO THE SINCERE WOMANWITH A BUCKET ON HER HEAD A BABYON HER BACK, A HOE IN THE HAND ANDMUDS ON HER FEET. GLORY TO HER WITH=20ELEPHANTIASIS FEET WHO TIRELESSLYWORK THE DAY LIGHT OUT OF HERSELF ININ THE RICEFIELDS, THE SAVANNAH,MANGROVESVAMPS AND NOT LEAST AT=20HOME TO MAINTAIN AN FEED A FAMILY.FACTS ABOUT THE GAMBIA:GNP 1979 $356 MILLION WITH A PER CAPITA INCOME OF $930GNP 1992 $160 MILLION WITH A PER CAPITA INCOME OF $230GRANTS: THIS IS A WORLD DEVELOPMENT REPORT 1990 SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA, IT IS INMILLION DOLLARS1975 1980 1985 1986 1987 =208 54 50 101 103There is no doubt that the last few decades has witnessed a considerableterrible of political thinking in the Gambia. This revival or part revivalcame after three decades of political stagnation. But recent years more andmore democratic politicians has began to further attention to the problemsof political ideology, have tried with various degrees of Success (PDOIS).To reach individual conclutions as to the type of man and the society ofpolitics. Some of these politicians were and are sufficiently original toopen up new wisoms in political ethics like sociology, political science oreconomics whilst others merely play on words. But most of these politicianswhether originally or not has contributed in some measures to the awekeningthe spirit of enquiry among Gambians, and thus to a realisation that we havesome how at some point of our history. Jawara and his government made uslost our else whilst orientation and betrayed the Gambian people. Thepromise, the cultural promise by the early beginning of independence for theGambia. Nevertheless this useful realisation has not yet become the orwidespread achievement ofthe Gambian community such in contrast of fewgenuine creative politicians who played a role in the Gambian developmentand economy per 1992. Most of our vocal comtemporaries are still if on thedefensive relying far more on the praising of the achievements of theGambian past, then on our possible strength to fine a way out of theeconomical and development jeopardy we find ourselves. The Jawara regimewere still doing ARITHMETIC dealing with the countrys budget and economy.And so if one look at the fictonal politicians in the Gambia per 1992 onefinds that a good deal of them if not most were devoted to self sufficiency.ThThese politicians painted glory word picture of what Gambia and gambianpeople meant three decades ago.They never failed to contrast that brilliant primitive conditions ofpolitics and democracy in the Gambia. There of course nothing wrong withthese stories, but the trouble with them is they are out of all relations toour strile present, and so there effects is rather in the nature of apropaganda. obviously it cannot be healthy to allowed our brains to beclouded by easy self flattering words of glories by these politicians.Memories of a politicians past are of living importance only if they carrythemselves a tense of responsiblity with regard of their own present timedoings and deeds. Otherwise they are bann of life like a wind that drivesover the deserts coming from nowhere and going to nowhere and destine to beforgotten for always. It goes with a bound that our civilisation is verygreat indeed and our pride in it is justify but only up to a certain point,it is justify only so longour present will bear a comparission in democracyatleast, with that past which is so persistently awoke. If we could claimfor our selves in the absess of a comparable achievement, at least acomparable intergrity of purpose then we would have the right to say thatwas our democracy. Even though if we have fallen short of it inmanyrespects, we still endeavour to carry it forward in a creative,democratic and honest spirit and therefore we are truely attached to it. Butunfortunately the true state of affairs is vastly different as a community,we lost since a very long time all creative urge all our presentachievements in the last few decades in industry, politics, education,health are pure imitative fiascos thanks to Jawara. The rise from theexperience of the modern west had bear no relationship without our ownconstructive ideologies. It will far go beyond scope of this topic toexamine in details the historical reasons for this economical developementchaos of ours.One basic reason of our present day decadents stands glaringly visible toeveryone to his eyes to see, namely our entrancement from the ideology ofwhich our past achievements were based upon. From the very out set Gambianslook upon life and the Gambian economy and developement was builtexclusively on the message of Jawara and his politicians. In other words itwould and coul be an ideological giving civilisation the worst from theconcepts of stagnation, and nation which play a great role in our deepgoverning factors in each others view. So long as the message of democracyand governing was understood, and was a living identity. Unconciouslyaccepting the civilization born out of it, which was alive and creative.But it seems as that message came the politicians reduced it to a blindpartial repititin of formulars and mechanical observation of politics, andit gradually became just like an echo of the past. Whilst we have alwayspretended to believe that the politicians are sure guidance in all concernsof our lives , which it is but not practically. So they deprive us of ourlife giving significance , whilst we always claim that politics is a subjectof reason which infact it is. Nevertheless has the politicians sympthaty onus or welcome the surpression of their reasons by anyone who just happen tobe regarded as an opposition. Authorities and Jawaras cabinet members hasbeen telling us for decades that they can only help and save us. Theyblindly see the surffering of the people and deafly hear their views andbehave like parrots in other to defend their deed and turning theirattentions away from the fundamental neccessities of the masses.These parrot-like behaviours explains to us why they have failed miserably.The meaning of these neccessities like education, health and jobs, but itimplies no more or no less than only lies from these politicians andauthorities. The Jawara govenment didn=B4t offer the people all the guidanceand protection they needed, but waht we get back is to oppress approximateon our behaviours and our endeavours to the type of existence they expect,thats is the offer. The Jawara government should have stood on moral andethic valuation towards corrupstion and inefficiency. To built anenvironment of social agreement to what is good and desirable. The messageof this politics is the growth conciousness, and moral earnessness infurthering our ability to atune ourselves positively to what is so oftendescribe as nature. All gradual victory of injustice, ignorance, poverty,hunger and disease would one day be replace by achieving more justice, moredignity, more wisdom and ultimately more individual and social happiness. Ithave been clear to all great politicians and democrats thinkers of all timesthat politicians should truely be aware of elements of conciousnessdemanded by the masses and express in statements like inside conciousnessexcesseble to reasons. I am calling upon all Gambians to the faculty ofunderstanding based on inside conciousness as well as tropically on evidenceexcesseble to the intellect or varifiable by the intellect of their deepunderstanding of democracy as well as the basis of general knowledgeavailable to them at their particular time. There high degree of learninggain by life long devoted studies taught by early commentators of politicsand democracy.In other words the majority of Jawaras regime came to believe that thesubjective conclusions of the early politicians and democrats arrive withina particular histrocal environment, and at a particular stage or stages ofscientific development which are valid in absolute sense and for all timesto come from the democratic point of view. Nothing would have been moredisastorous than this popular believe, it would lead to a stand still of allpolitical thoughts as with Jawara. I would rather say, thus and a gradualdecay of the civilization that have been built on that thought. More overmany of us realize now that this attribution of finality embrace of humanthoughts whether social, religious, or political is an error of the firstmgnitude. Simply because we know that our conception of ideology is asubjective process, which cannot be disassociated from the individualsbackground of knowledge or experience be sort from all those miserable andintangible things which are comprise inthe term of human personality.That is to say, all knowledge and understanding of anything must alwaysremain subjective. It is not possible for a human being to thinkobjectively on matters like interpreatation of poltics and democracy.Interpreating politics and democracy means to try to approach it on thebasis of one s own reason and of the teachings of human understanding. Weshould remember that our understanding of the gambian politics is a veryobjective process. As soon as we grasp the psychological facts combimne withour convictions that politics and democracy is enexaustible in its depth,and therefore all this is open to our enquring spirit. We cannot remainpermanently satisfy with the interpreatation of the jawara politicians andcabinat members in their way of governing. Great is who valued his point ofviews . If we have no confidence in ourselves by challenging theineeficient Jawara regime we are then defeated twice in the race of life.We cannot wait for anyone to free us from our sinking holeland not even thewest which is pro Jawara we must have to liberate ourselves.We should stop allowing the wretched Jawara reginme feeding us once everyfive years , in other to get our votes for the price of twenty-five dalasis.We should eat what we grow if we allow them to feed us once every years,then one day we shall be without for politics is not permanent jobb onemight lose an election or who knows what? President Jawara was of theopinion that gambian people should have dominion over the wealth that theygenerate then use it to create and developed a peaceful and economis statebut he failed miserably. The demonstration of power is the caused ofdevelopement fiascos, economical embrassment and stagnation in the Gambia.The entire cabinet is full of dimvits thats the reason of our sinkingnation. Gambia is just an are of 11,295 sq.km. (4,361 sq.mls.) since theattaining of independence februsry, 18. 1965 the government hasn=B4t built asingle high schoolor a hospital of its own. All the high schools in theGambia are beeb built and owned by private institutions like the Ahmadiyyamission, Roman Catholic mission, Gambia Muslim Association and other privateinteresses. After the 1987 general elections the revenue of the Gambia is asfollows.YEAR REVENUE1987 454 MILLION DALASIS1988 423 MILLION DALASIS1989 498 MILLION DALASIS1990 647 MILLION DALASISTHE FOLLOWING TABLE SHOWS THE PAYMENT OF LOANSYEAR PAID1988 110 MILLION DALASIS1989 153 MILLION DALASIS1990 202 MILLION DALASIS1991 269 MILLION DALASISThe rural developement project(RDP) was a total blunder, 29 miillion dalasiswent right into the drain. Now the total debt is 3000 million dollars. Thisamount could have built numerous high schools and hospitals. The now reviveeducational system willleave the following drop our after primary 6.EVERY YEAR 10,000FIVE YEARS 50,000TEN YEARS 100,000Then the rise of socio-economic problems, criminality and drug abuse becomesthe order of the day, due to the siple fact that a 12 or 14 year old is notqualified for a job. Unemployement will be sky rocket. The only twohospitals in the Gambia to serve a population of approx. one million wereleft over from the British colonial masters. The Royal Victoria Hospital inBanjul and Bansang Hospital, the sig of the Royal Victoria Hospital is adisgrace in the capital, sure late queen Victoris is turning in her grave.Jawara has exhaust the economy so bad that work places cannot be maintainedeverything have to go on auction. These are some of the place s sold:THE DOCK YARDTHE COTTON GINERYTHE GAMBIA RIVER TRANSPORTTHE GAMBIA COMMERCIAL AND DEVELOPEMENT BANKTHE FISHERIES COMPANIESTHE FORT AT MAcARTHY (WE SLAVES WERE BEEN KEPT NO HISTORY, NORELICS DROP=DEAD!!)The saddest of all was in case of the Gambia River Transport, people went towork as usual in the morning and found police and gendarmes who were orderedby the government to seal the place.The ministered were furnished with three vechiclesMERCEDES BENZ OFFICIAL AND PER SONAL CAR 24 HOURS A DAY ANY HOUR OF THEDAY OR NIGHT WITH THE TAXPAYER FINANCING THE FUELPAJERO FOR TOURING THE PROVENCES OR DRIVINGON THE PLOUGHS THERECALL ROADSPEUGEOT 505 UTILITIES CARS FOR HE ERRAND OF THE WIVES, FETCHINGFIREWOODS, CHILDREN TO SCHOOL, WHILST THE TAXPAYERS CHILDRENARE LATE EVERY DAYThe cost of allthese cars and the fuel sponsored by the tax payer ould haveatleast bought some ambulances. Saihou Sabally whilst been minister ofAgriculture built bore holes in his farm which brough an annual income of96,000 dalasis per annum but the ones he built for the people failed nevercame to production. The Gambia fire department is a mess an old building ofalmost 400 hundred years was nort from the british but the Portugueses. Thebiggest city in the Gambia Serrekunda has no hospital. During the generalelections of 1992 insearch of a microphone delayed the interview of one ofthe presidential candidates. Lets look upon the matter constructively allteh cars to the ministers ans civil servants are fuel by the tax payer.Whilst an ambulance driver will be complaining for fuel to transport thevery sick tax payer. The yundum airport was just like a military check pointthe same old story no development bur cam have balls were rhey awarg tiltleslikeINITIALS MEANING MY MEANINGO.B.E ORDER OF THE BRITISH OBEDIENT BOY OF THE EMPIREEMPIREK.C.M.G. KNIGHT COMMANDER KINDLY CALL ME GOVERNORST. MICHAEL & ST. GEORGEG.C.R.G. GRAND COMMANDER OF THE GET COMFORTABLE RICH AND GOREPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIAG.O.R.G. GRAND ORDER OF THE GO ON REACH FOR THE GROUPREPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIAO.R.G ORDER OF THE REPUBLIC OF ORGANISATION OF RICH=GAMBIANSTHE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIAJawara and his his cabinet has raped our homeland and puncture the wholesystem.All these mismangement, lack of morals carefree attitudeinefficiency, incompetency and so started from 1962. One side of the abovemoral is the naming of the childrens wing and the marternity clinic afterJawaras wives and have they never contributed to the historical developmentof the Gamsbia. Jawaras system was teaching us to forgat those who foughtagainst oppression, colonialism or whatever. To name few: FRANCIS SMALL,CHAM JOOF SHEIK OMAR FAYE, FODAY SILLAH, FODAY KABBA DUMBUYA, MUSA MOLLOHBALDEH, AMANG KANYI, PAUL BALDEH ans so on. It it only cra island schoolwhich honoured some of these people. The Gambias true humanitarian traditionand peacefulness should be forwarde by implying true democracy, and by doingthat we have to fulfil the justice of human life to give the people a decentway of life. We should not be silent if we are silent about justice,inefficiency, embezzelement, mismangement, corruption etc then life would bemeaningless ad it would be a tragedy. Knowledge kills fear.Whenever i protest about hunger, injustice, oppression the answer is alwaysfrustration. For Jawara, ministers and respomnsible authorities inflation isjust the word of the mouth and deflation totally unknown to them. Thesubject of disvontinuity in relation to commitment is a crime. Every now andthen we run into assumptions that if one person is committed others willcommitt themselves too. If you are committed your interesses and actionswill mulyiply. Our western education taught caution, so we hesitate beforecrossing the great part of democracy. One might say let yourself go, butthen what if one laughs at the wrong moment and finds it ever embrassing. Ithink we have dedicate ourselves to what we are going to do. That means wemust study, do we study a thing or do we study with someone? Could do italone or do we need a teacher whose disciple we would become. So back toconmmittment, the point is is us we draw two lines indicating that we havededicated ourselves to it without question that is committment. Now isquestion time, must we lie awake at night in preparation for decision inother to be taken seriously by ourselves. We must believe in ourselves=first.When we see to the right and everything resembles that of the left, feelingthat infront of us there is a centre of interest, activity, buisness with ofcourse the usual allowances pf imperfection. We see too much of a democraticpoint of view as it is equally aritocratic. So my dear friend invade areaswhatever, wherever we happen to be to accomplish our dedication so thateveryday will be a pleasant day. Let us try to have time sense developed!!!Changing from situation to another at appropiate moments. For this practicea reason that mmakes our work experimental, unpredictable and definite. Whyso much mixed feelings towards others who criticise a system were you havea relation or realatives? Why the anxiety of mixed feelings? Feeeling is tocry and feel sorry, angry, bitter, symphatetic and friendly.TO BE CONTINUEDWITH JUSTICE COURAGE IS WEAK Benjamin Franklin 1706-1790=20WITH BEST REGARDSOMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANTULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITALDEPT. OF STD AND HIVPOSTUTTAK GR=D8NLAND PKN-0133 OSLONORWAY------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 09:30:32 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 199701301430.JAA02004@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 29 21:40:40 1997> Date: Wed, 29 Jan 97 20:38:23 -0600> From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia> Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Perhaps I should rephrase my previous inquiry... Why on earth would Taiwan be> interested in a country as poor as the Gambia, especially at a time when the> Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community"?> Anyone know if the current regime has signed a waste-dumping contract with the> Asian country or something? :-}> - Francis> Begin forwarded message:> Date: Mon, 27 Jan 97 14:11:49 -0600> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Taiwanese trade with the Gambia> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Does anyone know how much inport/export activity Taiwan is engaged in with the> Gambia? Also, how much fishing does Taiwan do in Gambian waters? Thanks...> - Francis> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------> The Standard Disclaimers:> The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the> policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.> Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and> parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------Francis, I thank you for raising this question. Perhaps Gambians particularly those within the country should be concerned about this 'something for nothing marriage' between an economic giant and an under-developed nationwith little hope of of offering nothing more than land and sea resources. This is one area where investigative journalist should not ignore.Malanding------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:02:37 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: COMMENTARYMessage-ID: < 970130110209_242015952@emout03.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,The discussions on the list have been very interesting of late, especiallysince the National Assembly elections. It was also good that some members ofthe list were in The Gambia during the elections and witnessed first hand howopen and fair the elections were.Some of the comments or reports by those who were in The Gambia recently aresome times very baffling. We owe it to ourselves and our people to be honestand truthful when it comes to matters affecting our nation. Some of us, ouruncles, cousins, fathers, family friends etc. have been affected by thecoming of Jammeh in to The Gambian political scene. However, we should notallow these relationships to cloud our thinking and judgement. I know it isvery difficult some times to discuss issues relating to The Gambia withoutbeing personal.For some of us there is nothing Jammeh can do to satisfy them, and this isthe beauty of the whole matter. The Gambia is now a democratic country andevery one has the right to whatever opinion he or she has. The Gambia-l isalso an other democratic forum where we all can agree to disagree, ordisagree to agree. This does not however give us the licenses formisinformation propaganda and bending the truth. As the proverb goes-- " youcan force the horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink".I was startled by Sirains comments and observations of the situation in TheGambia. I believe the facts were grossly over stated to put it mildly. Theexamples she gave were not good ones, especially judging from the realitiesin The Gambia. She gave an example of the cost of toilet papers, and themovement of cargo at the ports authority.My question is how many Gambians buy toilet papers and how many Gambians carehow much a toilet paper cost. We need to remember that this is The Gambia weare talking about and not Washington DC, Atlanta or New York City, werepractically every house hold uses toilet papers. Less than 10% of Gambianhouse hold buys toilet papers, in fact it is almost impossible to get toiletpapers in any shop outside the Greater Banjul area.There are more essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, fish, meatetc. whose price have gone down in the last six months. For example a 100kilos bag of rice can be bought for D150.00. For some of us who buy rice forour parents and family friends, would notice that after the military takeover the price of rice when up to D200. 00 per bag, or even more. Thebusiness community have regain confidence in the economy and as such thereare no shortages and prices are falling by the day.Some have suffered since the military take and some are still suffering, butthe majority of Gambians are happy with the achievements of Jammeh. Those whowere living a false live and living beyond their means are the ones sufferingthe most. Those who were earning D1500.00 per month and spending D5,000.00to D10,000.00 a month are the ones suffering the most because they no longercan steal the money to finance their live style. For some of us, who wheneverwe go to The Gambia, visit friends and relatives in the provinces, know thatthings have improved since July 22, 1994.It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has droppedsince the military take over. The trend has since changed and it is pickingup. There are a lot of factors to explain the low volume of cargo coming into Banjul. More than 60% of commodities being imported into The Gambia arere-exported in to the neighbouring countries through Senegal. In 1993 theSenegalese Government closed the borders with The Gambia for the transhipmentof goods. This created a big problem and the borders are still closed, butthe good thing is that there are on going negotiation to open the borders fortranshipment of goods. The borders will be opened soon. Because of thisborder closure, entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to sell theircommodities and as such the volume of imports dropped. Even with this drop,there has not been any lay-off or redundancies at the Ports Authority. Thepeople affected the are the daily paid labourers, and those officials whowere bribed by importers for fast clearance of the goods. Most of theselabourers are absorbed in the ongoing projects. Thousands of Gambians havesince found employment in the projects, but most of us are blind to this. Ibet you those in the construction industry are not complaining, and theadditional teachers employed are not complaining either. The unemploymentrate in the country is very low compared to the Jawara era. Again it is ademocratic forum some of us will see only the things they want to see.It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 majorstreets that have been paved. The rest of the streets will be taken care ofin the phase of the BANJUL STREETS PROJECT that will commence by the end ofthe year(after the rainy season).This is part one.PEACETOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:16:49 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded: faculty position University of Massachusetts,AmherstMessage-ID: < 199701301616.LAA02010@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Thu Jan 30 10:50:15 1997X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-lX-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237 Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 10:50:04 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu From: "James B. Moore" < jmoore@mtu.edu Subject: Forwarded: faculty position University of Massachusetts,AmherstMime-Version: 1.0From: Blair Orr < bdorr@mtu.edu Subject: faculty positionJob Posting. FYI.>X-Authentication-Warning: mtu.edu: Host igc7.igc.apc.org claimed to beigc7.igc.org>Date: 30 Jan 1997 05:48:39>Reply-To: Conference "saf.news" < saf-news@igc.apc.org >From: dbk@forwild.umass.edu >Subject: faculty position>To: Recipients of saf-news < saf-news@igc.apc.org >X-Gateway: conf2mail@igc.apc.org >Errors-To: owner-saf-news@igc.apc.org >Lines: 125>X-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to quoted-printable by igc7.igc.org idFAA24572>From: DAVID BRAYTON KITTREDGE JR < dbk@forwild.umass.edu >Greetings. Please share this position description widely. Thank you in>advance for your assistance.>Dave Kittredge>FACULTY POSITION>ECOSYSTEM-BASED MANAGEMENT/LANDSCAPE>ECOLOGY>Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management>University of Massachusetts, Amherst>POSITION: Faculty position in Ecosystem-based>Management/Landscape Ecology. This is a nine-month, tenure-track>appointment as an Assistant/Associate Professor. Salary is commensurate>with experience and qualifications.>AVAILABILITY: The position will begin September 1, 1997.>Applications should be received by 15 April 1997 to receive priority>consideration.>QUALIFICATIONS: A Ph.D. in an ecological-based discipline is>required. Experience with resource assessment technology, including>GIS, is required. Experience in interdisciplinary research is highly>desirable, as is prior research grant writing and publication experience.>University level-teaching experience is highly preferred.>RESPONSIBILITIES: Teach 3 courses: a required 500-level capstone>course in ecosystem-based management; a course in ecosystem-based>assessment techniques, including GIS and dynamic landscape modeling;>and a graduate-level course in a subject area of choice. Develop a>research program that is interdisciplinary in nature and addresses complex>landscape management problems at various scales of time and space.>Serve on Departmental and university committees as needed.>APPLICATION: A letter of application must include a statement of>personal teaching and research goals, and be sent along with official>transcripts, curriculum vitae, reprints of appropriate published work, and>the names and addresses of three references to:>David B. Kittredge, Jr.>Search Committee Chair>Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management>University of Massachusetts>Amherst, MA 01003>413-545-2943 FAX 413-545-4358>THE DEPARTMENT: B.S. degrees are offered in Forestry, Wildlife>and Fisheries Conservation, Building Materials and Wood Technology,>and Natural Resource Studies. M.S. and Ph.D. degrees are offered in>Forestry and Wood Technology, and Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation.>Current enrollment is approximately 800 undergraduates and 85 graduate>students, with a faculty of 20, and 15 administrative/professional support>staff. The Department enjoys a number of cooperative agreements with>State and Federal agencies which are housed in Holdsworth Natural>Resources Center or elsewhere on campus, including: the MA>Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, jointly sponsored by the>Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey, the MA>Divisions of Marine Fisheries and Fisheries and Wildlife, the Wildlife>Management Institute, and the University of Massachusetts; the>Cooperative Marine Education and Research Program, sponsored by the>National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's National>Marine Fisheries Service; a USDA Forest Service Northeast Forest>Experiment Station laboratory and regional center of Excellence in Urban>Forestry; and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Region 5 GIS laboratory.>In addition, the Department has served as the coordinator of the Southern>New England GAP Program. The Department's Resource Mapping>Office has provided over 45 years of expertise in land use mapping and>land cover change analysis, and more recently has been active in using>GIS and digital imagery for a wide variety of applications including:>biodiversity assessment, urban forestry, vegetation mapping, and wetland>identification. The Department has its own GIS teaching laboratory, and>the University has developed a new, state-of-the-art facility for that>purpose, as well.>ORGANISMIC AND EVOLUTIONARY BIOLOGY: The Graduate>Program in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology (OEB) is an>interdepartmental program focusing on the ecology, function, diversity,>and evolution of organisms. OEB trains master's and doctoral degree>students whose research centers on organisms and their functional>biology, their ecology, or the evolution and diversification of life. The>program includes faculty members from 11 departments and related on->and off-campus institutes, united by a commitment to the comparative>study of biological diversity and evolution. Program interests span 7>major subject areas, including: comparative morphology, embryology,>and physiology; systematics and biodiversity; historical geology and>paleontology; ecology and climatology; behavior and behavioral ecology;>population biology and evolutionary theory; and physical anthropology.>THE UNIVERSITY: The Amherst campus is located in the historic>Pioneer Valley of western Massachusetts. The 1,200-acre campus>provides a rich cultural environment in a rural setting. There are 1,300>full-time faculty with more than 18,000 undergraduate and 5,000>graduate students on campus. The University is a member of the Five>College Consortium with Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke and>Smith Colleges. Boston is a 2-hour drive from Amherst.>The University of Massachusetts, Amherst prohibits discrimination on the>basis of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, age, marital>status, national origin, mental or physical handicap, political belief,>membership or non-membership in any organization, or veteran status, in>any aspect of the admission or treatment of students or in employment.>==================================================================>David B. Kittredge, Jr. Extension Forester/Associate Professor>Department of Forestry & Wildlife Management>Holdsworth Hall, University of Massachusetts>Amherst, Massachusetts 01003>413 545-2943 413 545-4358 fax dbk@forwild.umass.edu >==================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------James B. MooreSystems AdministratorSchool of Forestry and Wood ProductsMichigan Technological UniversityHoughton, Michigan 49931Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu ------------------------------------------------------------------ End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:21:44 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: COMENTARY-PART TWOMessage-ID: < 970130110233_1313053136@emout19.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bitContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGambia-l,This is the continuation of my commentary.PART TWOFrancis needs to know that decisions to maintain or have a relationship w=itha country is not based on popularity contest or on whether the country ispoor or not. Why would The Gambia have to sign =91a waste-dumping contrac=t orsomething=92 with Taiwan for there to be a relationship. Taiwan courted =TheGambia, and among other reasons, Taiwan needs The Gambia=92s help in the =UN.Taiwan is not a member of the UN, and it needs friends that will help in =itsre-instatement in to the UN. Irresponsible assumptions like this could le=adto unfounded rumours. This Government will never sign such a contract wit=any country no matter how large the sum of money being offered. We care a=boutthis country for it is all we got, we will never sacrify the lives ofGambians for financial gains.Shifting gears, Mr. Lamin Drammeh observed that =91our Speaker of the Hou=se wassworn-in to office by yet another foreign Chief Justice.' It is ourcollective faults why we do not have a Gambian Chief Justice. The Governm=enthave been trying very hard to recruit Gambian Judges to no avail. I spokepersonally to some Gambian lawyers, and they were not interested. Most ofthem said Government cannot pay them enough for them to quit their privat=practices. Even the late Solomon Njie, it took for ever to persuade him t=take up the Judgeship. The Government is presently trying to recruit Gamb=ianJudges, but it is finding it very difficult. Financially the Governmentcannot justify paying them what they want, and even if Government succeed=s inpaying them enough, the doctors, nurses, police and others will start mak=ingnoise about their salaries and benefits. The Government is studying otherstrategies to attract Gambian Lawyers to the bench and suggestions frommembers of the list are welcomed. After all is said and done, it does notreally matter whether the Chief Justice is Gambian, Nigerian or South Afr=icanas long as justice prevails.>From a budgetary perspective, most of these foreign judges are technicalassistance to the Government and the Government does not pay them salarie=s.They are paid by their countries of origin and The Gambia Government prov=idesthem with accommodations and transportation. Looking at it from a differe=ntangle what difference does it make who cures you as long as you are cure=d.The situation is no as we have some unemployed Gambian doctors or lawyers=whowould gladly replace these foreigners. Also no matter how develop a count=ryis there is always the need for foreign labour. Go to any American Hospit=aland see how many foreign doctors and nurses are there. Or better yet go t=any university anywhere and see how many foreigners are lecturing there. =TheWorld is now a Global village, and we are World citizens. Are we also say=ingthat Americans should starting questioning why the Dr. Darboes, Dr. Nyang=s,Dr. Chams, etc. are teaching their children instead of American professor=s ?.The PMO is sending not only accounts technicians but also doctors, nurses=agric-engineers etc. The Government cannot train enough doctors in two ye=ars,and for those of you have a copy of the VISION 2020, will know that theGovernment has good plan for the country.The achievement of Jammeh in the past two months is done not only withouthelp from the Western donor countries, but at the same time paying all de=btobligations of the government. 35% of the budget is spent on debt servici=ng.=20Japan did not rise simply because of its highly cherished human resources.How about the break and compensation they got from America after the war?.Even Europe got help after the War, through the Marshall Plan. We are try=ingand by any standard The Gambia did extremely well these past two years,taking all factors in to consideration.Allah will bless and guide us to do the right thing for the country.PeaceTombong Saidy=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:27:46 -0500 (EST)From: fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: list managersMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.95.970130112241.10186A-100000@umbc9.umbc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITo List Managers,please add a friend of mine to the list. His name is AssanJagne, and his e-mail address is ... AJagne@aol.com. Peace Fatima.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:38:50 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE PRESIDENT'S SPEECH -NATIONAL ASSEMBLYMessage-ID: < 970130113004_1760429094@emout20.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bitContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGambia-l,This is the speech by our beloved President Jammeh during the opening of =theNational Assembly, January 16, 1997. Sorry for the delay in relaying thespeech.Peace=20Tombong SaidyADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY COLONEL YAHYA AJJ JAMMEH, PRESIDENT OF THE REPU=BLICOF THE GAMBIA, ON THE OCCASION OF THE OPENING OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF=THESECOND REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA - THURSDAY 16TH JANUARY 1997=20Honourable Mr Speaker,It is a matter of great honour and privilege to me to be here on thishistoric occasion of the inauguration of the National Assembly of the Sec=ondRepublic of The Gambia. I cannot but begin by congratulating you, MrSpeaker, on your election to the high office of Speaker of the NationalAssembly.Through you, Mr Speaker, I also congratulate the Deputy Speaker on herelection, and all elected and nominated members on their election ornomination as members of this august Assembly.This is indeed one of the most significant events in the history of TheGambia, marking the country=92s successful two-year transition to a trulydemocratic constitutional rule following the holding of free and fairPresidential and General Elections. I therefore take this opportunity tocongratulate the entire people of The Gambia. I will mention, in particu=lar,former Council and Cabinet Members as well as all public servants,consultants, contractors and advisers, including representatives of somedevelopment partners and funding agencies, who all worked so diligently t=make the implementation of the numerous components of the transitionprogramme so successful.We the people of The Gambia must however realise, Mr Speaker, that the ta=skof rescuing the nation from stagnation, nay, retrogression, and to develo=p itand raise the standard of living is not over. Indeed, we have merelyembarked upon it. This Assembly has a major part to play in this nationa=endeavour. I am sure, Mr Speaker, Honourable Members are fully aware ofthis. It would not be amiss, however, to emphasise the fact that members=ofthe Assembly should work in the collective interest of all Gambians, and =notpersonal interest. They should work together to build a better country f=orall. Rather than spend virtually all the time arguing in the House, memb=ersshould work together as patriotic Gambians united for a common purpose, t=hatis, to build a better Gambia for all.Impending Business for Assembly=20Among the first matters to be put before this Assembly are various ECOWASProtocols on Mutual Defence Assistance; the Establishment of the proposedWest African Health Organisation; Relations, and ratification of a number=ofConventions. There will also be the ratification of Loan Agreements;establishment of a National Sports and Recreation Council; adoption of aNational Policy on Sports and Recreation Development and the Establishmen=t ofthe National Youth Service Scheme itself. Also worthy of mention are theestablishment of a Maritime Service Agency and Highway Authority and theratification of a Protocol on International Fund for Compensation for OilPollution Damage.Mr Speaker,This is by no means the full list, but it would suffice as indication of =theimpending volume of business for this Assembly.The New ConstitutionThe Assembly has taken the right step forward by, first of all, passing aResolution this morning ratifying the Draft Constitution of The Gambia,1997, which I was later pleased and privileged to assent to thereby putti=ngit into the effect.The new Constitution is truly the Gambian people=92s own Constitution in =thatin addition to actually participating in the drafting the final draft was=putbefore them in a referendum in which they approved it with a majority of57.8%. This is The Gambia=92s first Constitution that has been produced =inthis democratic manner.The Constitution is also first in many other respects. It enfranchises t=heyounger generation between the ages of eighteen and twenty-one; provided =forthe rights of women, children and the disabled; and establishes anIndependent Electoral Commission. It prohibits tribalism and other forms=ofsectarianism in politics; makes Secretaries of State, formerly Ministers,also answerable to the National Assembly and not only to the President wh=appoints them. It provided for Assembly Committees with Judicial powers =toinquire into the activities of Ministers and Departments, and into any ma=tterof public importance.Elected members are no longer able to cross the carpet without going back=tothe electorate.In the area of the Administration of Justice the Constitution provides fo=r aSupreme Court which shall be The Gambia=92s final Court of Appeal, as wel=l as aSpecial Criminal Court to hear and determine all criminal cases relating =totheft and misappropriation of public funds.To ensure accountability, transparency and probity, the Constitution alsoprovides for an Independent National Audit Office, an Office of theOmbudsman, and a Lands Commission for the proper administration of all pu=bliclands. To foster these virtues in the management of the Public Service, =thePublic Service Commission has been given additional powers and widerjurisdiction.It is now obvious that the extensive consultations and concerted effortdevoted to the production of the new Constitution were worthwhile. I ent=rustthis Constitution., the Supreme Law of The Gambia, the source of all Rule=and Regulations, to this Honourable Assembly to uphold, defend and enforc=e atall times.Mr Speaker,While national issues will naturally occupy most of our attention and thedeliberations of this Assembly, we must continue to make our voice heard =onworld issues. This august body will thus have a major part to play in bo=thdomestic and external affairs.Here at home, so little has been achieved so far since independence and t=hereis much to be done. We must therefore continue the hard work we embarkedupon so diligently during the past two years.With the elections now behind us, a democratic Government in place and anatmosphere of peace and stability prevailing, our development partners, o=ldand new, are here to help. Already, generous assistance has been promise=d bypartners in both groups. But these are just helping hands. We must make=thegreater effort to develop our country through hard work, wise planning, a=ndabove all, honesty and accountability.Agriculture=20While major infrastructure development calls for considerable foreign aid=agricultural work aimed at self-sufficiency in food crops could be achiev=edmainly through our own endeavour. The Gambia Government will thereforecontinue to devote great attention to Agriculture, particularly ricecultivation. Too much of our staple food is imported. Apart from theenormous costs in foreign exchange this represents poor food security.Every effort must be made to achieve self-sufficiency in food crops. It =is amatter of regret and concern that The Gambia, an agricultural country wit=houtany mineral resources available, but blessed with abundant arable land an=big river ideal for irrigation farming, has been depending for so long onimported foodstuffs, particularly its staple food, rice.It is not the case that Agriculture has been neglected in favour ofindustrialisation. It is also not the case that food crops have beenrelegated to second place in favour of cash crop since the latter, ground=nut,has greatly diminished in tonnage from an annual 140,000 tonnes to merely30,000 tonnes. Government is not determined to develop agriculture by gi=vingfarmers all possible support in the form of tractors, power-tillers,fertilisers and other inputs. To this end, last year, Government signed =withthe International Fund for Agricultural Development and the AfricanDevelopment Bank a US $12 million lowland Agricultural Development Projec=t todevelop an additional 8,075 hectares of land for agriculture, particularl=rice cultivation. This project will be diligently implemented. In addit=ion,following my visit to the Republic of China, the rice development projectunder technical co-operation with that country will expandedMr Speaker,Health=20In the Health Sector, there has always been a great need for a third refe=rralhospital in the country. In addition to the Royal Victoria Hospital inBanjul, there was only Bansang Hospital in the entire Provinces. To meetthis demand, work on a third hospital commenced in Farafenni last year, a=ndthe complex is now nearing completion at a cost of US 6.4 million.The chronic shortage of drugs has largely abated, not only through increa=sedsupplies but also through better security and control of stocks. Themeasures now in place against the diversion of supplies will be strengthe=nedand enforced even more rigidly. At the same time the current intensiveeffort to maintain adequate stocks through budgetary provisions and bilat=eraland philanthropic assistance will continue.The Government will pursue the modernisation of theatre equipment andinstruments in order to make specialist treatment available, not only to =thewealth few who can afford to go overseas for such treatment, but also to =themajority of Gambians. Hitherto this majority remained uncatered for unti=September last year when the first endoscopic surgical equipment andaccessories were commissioned, at a cost of $250,00 at the Royal VictoriaHospital. This is the first of their kind in the country and virtually i=our region.=20The arrival of a large number of doctors from Cuba and Egypt has greatlycomplemented Government=92s efforts, the programme being partly financed =by theRepublic of China.On the preventive side, the people=92s ready co-operation and participati=onmade the various immunisation projects very successful.As far as the refuse collection and disposal effort is concerned, however=there leave much to be desired particularly in Kombo St Mary. There are =toomany unauthorised household rubbish dumps from where litter is blown alon=the streets. Vigorous legal steps will be taken to remedy the situation =ifsignificant improvement is not made.Considerable success has been achieved in Government=92s campaign against=skinbleaching. This is confirmed by genuine reports reaching us from all sec=tionof the community including a large number of former users of the obnoxiou=bleaching substances, whose skin now looks healthy and natural without da=ilycoloration costs. This is the sole objective. Once the old habit iscompletely abandoned and soon forgotten, the banning laws would likewise =beforgotten in the archives.EducationIn the field of Education, Mr Speaker, the heart-breaking, acute shortage=ofHigh School places resulting in a large number of primary school dropoutsannually, was resolved last year as a result of the construction of a num=berof Junior and Senior High School as part of the Government=92s prioritydevelopment programme. We will now consolidate our gains by making morebooks and equipments available, and training more teachers, particularly =highschool teachers.Higher EducationThe University Extension Programme under the auspices of the University o=Nova Scotia will be implemented with the utmost care and determination,leading to the eventual establishment of the proposed Gambia University.More Gambian graduates, in the appropriate fields, will be awardedscholarship for post graduate studies to equip them to contribute aslecturers.In the meantime, 165 students are enrolled in the programme and the firstgraduate will pass out in 1998.I sieze this opportunity to acknowledge the valuable and continuousassistance Sierra Leone, Nigeria and, Senegal have been giving to The Gam=biain the field of Higher Education by accepting so many Gambian students wh=would otherwise have had no opportunity to further their education. Asimilar number of students go every year to other universities around theworld, particularly Commonwealth countries, especially the United Kingdom=andNigeria, and to Europe and the United States. We thank these countries t=oo.=20Special thanks go to Canada for the University of Nova Scotia=92s great h=elp inthe University Extension Programme.Functional Literacy Project=20Government is also launching an Integrated Functional Literacy Project at=total cost of US $1,422,831. The UNDP is contributing US $980,000 and Th=Gambia Government D5,320,652 in kind covering personal and other local co=sts.The objective is to enhance the literacy and functional skills of about20,000 people, the emphasis being on women and girls to compensate for th=low literacy rate among women, and low enrolment of girls in the formaleducation system. As evidenced by the new skills centres, vocationaltraining will be given increasing attention.Mr Speaker,Private EnterpriseLast year, Government acknowledged the important role of the IndigenousBusiness Advisory Service, by ensuring the availability of funds. More h=asto be done to enable it to help potential indigenous entrepreneurs start =andrun viable businesses on sound basis. This would result in the emergence=ofenterprising investors whose success would be due to diligence and frugal=ity,and the ploughing back of profits, instead of to easy access to unsecured=andnon-repayable bank loans.The Gambia will, however, continue to rely partly on foreign capital for =thedevelopment of the private sector. A new Investment Code has therefore b=eeninitiated offering an attractive package for investors. In line withGovernment=92s Vision 2020, the Code provides the necessary legal framewo=rk andprevents delay in the processing of serious proposals.EnergyA major setback to the development of light industries have been lack ofadequate and reliable power supply for the past 19 years. Accordingly in1996 Government expanded Kotu Power house to accommodate a 11 MW generato=costing D58 million. As a result, the power station will for the first t=imebe meeting the full demand for electricity.In addition Government has entered into a contract with Mirrlees Blacksto=neof the United Kingdom for the supply and installation of a new 3.4 MWgenerator at a cost D20 million to be commissioned in October 1997.Negotiations are on for a new 6.4 MW generator. In view of this increas=e inthe generation capacity arrangements are also being made for the construc=tionof a 10 tonne Heavy Fuel Oil Tank at Half Die.Transport and CommunicationsTo encourage and facilitate greater efforts and investments in the variou=sectors of the economy particularly agriculture and commerce, theconstruction of the coastal highway across the Kombos, and theBarra-Farafenni trunk road, including the proposed Kerewan Bridge, will b=expedited with the help of the Republic of China. The Kanifing-Brikamahighway will be constructed, and the old Brikama-Soma section of the Sout=Bank highway rehabilitated.In conjunction with the road construction projects, 10 new MAN buses wereacquired last year, and five ferries partly financed from a grant areexpected this year, all in order to improve and expand the bus service.Arrangements are also being made for the replacement of the Banjul/Barraferries. In view of the importance attached to highway and road construc=tionand maintenance, a Highway Authority will soon be establishment.To attract more Airlines to Banjul International Airport, work on the Eas=ternportion of the runway has been completed thereby retaining the full 3.6 k=length and high international standard of the runway. To expedite andconsiderably improve the handling of the increasing number of passengers,=andto introduce better security measures, a spacious, modern Terminal Buildi=nghas been constructed during the past eighteen months. As from the openin=g ofthe new building, the Customs Officers would, then be able to detectcontraband such as drugs and offensive weapons, and to prevent pilfering =andextortion. In addition to all these great advantages, the magnificent,imposing Terminal Building has already improved the hitherto poor image o=our airport.Mr Speaker,I assure this Honourable Assembly that these developments at the airport =arenot at the expense of the Port of Banjul. Intensive negotiations with th=African Development Bank at the highest level, resulted in the launching =ofthe Third Phase of the Port Development Project. Work is progressingsatisfactorily. The project comprises the expansion of the main jetty an=the construction of dolphins for the moving and accommodation of roll on-=rolloff vessels.The hitherto busy Dockyard where thousands of men once worked asshipwrights, divers, welders and painters, but which was allowed to decli=neover the years and eventually disposed of through so-called privatisation=has since been repossessed by the Government. This is with a view todeveloping the Dockyard again thereby restoring its past glory stillindelible in the minds of Banjulians.TourismIn response to the sharp decline in tourism in 1996, the Ministry of Tour=ismand Culture set out to explore for new markets in the European mainland a=well as the United States. As part of this drive The Gambia=92s first Na=tionalPolicy on Tourism was formulated and the first Roots Home Coming Festivalheld. The result has been additional charter flights from Europe and mor=visitors from the United States.Mr Speaker,The EconomyAgainst this background, during the transition period, we managed to main=tainthe overall fiscal deficit at a low level of 2.5% of GDP. This has beenprimarily attributed to improved revenue collection, particularly Income =Tax.Furthermore, the reduction of the corporate tax to a relatively low leve=l of35% in January 1996, and the continued strengthening of Customs revenuecollection can be singled out as major contributing factors. Thus, despi=tethe continued Senegalese border closure and the attendant negative effect=ithas on the re-export trade and Customs revenue thereform, international t=radetax revenue collected in respect of the first half of the fiscal year wasD203,17 million, representing an increase of 12.6% over the figure for th=same period last year. With regard to corporate tax revenue, collection =forthe first half of 1996/97 fiscal year surpassed last year=92s collection =by D1million indicating a modest but significant increase of 2.4% . In additi=on,Income Tax collections increased by 12.7% over the figure for last year.Our economic success has been due to improved revenue collection andrestraint on expenditure, and this measure will continue to be the centra=pillar of Government=92s macroeconomic policy framework. As a result of =ourrestrictive demand management policy, inflationary pressures were placedunder those control, hence the annual inflationary rate has been declinin=steadily from 4.4% in July 1996/97 to a record low of 2.1% in November ofthis fiscal year.But for the Senegalese border closure the economic would have been muchbetter. The closure is a major setback to subregional trade, affecting a=llthe states trading with The Gambia. We are, however, affected most of al=l,since all other borders are open. We will however not let this problem b=e awedge between us and our kith and kin separated from us by an accident incolonial history.The Gambia Government will however continue to sieze every opportunity towork with the Senegalese Government in search of a peaceful and equitablesolution.At the bilateral and international levels we strongly believe in themaintenance of the cordial relations between states, based on mutual resp=ectand the principle of peaceful co-existence. Misunderstanding between any=twostates should be peacefully resolved through dialogue, mediation orarbitration, the Security Council intervening, even-handedly, in time toavert a conflict. Where conflict has already broken out between any twonations, the Council should shoulder its full responsibility and discharg=e itimpartially.In keeping with the policy The Gambia Government will continue to maintai=n,and strengthen even more, the existing friendly relations with othercountries especially its closest neighbours.The International CommunityWith regard to the international, organisation such as the United Nations=the Organisation of African Unity, the Commonwealth, the Non-AlignedMovement, and the Organisation of the Islamic Conference, The Gambia take=its membership very seriously and will continue to play an active part intheir activities and to pay its contributions.Mr Speaker,ConclusionThe foregoing indicates the enormity of the tasks and challenges facing b=oththe Executive and Legislative with regard to domestic and external affair=s.Our foreign policy is strictly based on consultations and discussions atbilateral, sub-regional, regional and international levels. We can only =playour part, sincerely, at all levels and hope that other states and members=ofthe international community will do likewise in the furtherance of worldpeace and stability.At home, the preoccupation will likewise be the maintenance of peace andstability, but also, of course, the development of the nation.Obviously, Mr Speaker, the deliberations in this House will not be plainsailing on every issue; but despite party affiliations, business shouldalways be conducted with decorum and in a respectful and respectable mann=erbefitting the dignity of this Honourable House. The responsibility and t=hepower to ensure this are vested in you, Mr Speaker, and I am confident th=atyou will discharge this duty with distinction.In conclusion, Mr Speaker, I thank you for the attention of this Honourab=leAssembly, and wish you every success and Allah=92s guidance in all yourdeliberations.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:40:38 -0500 (EST)From: Bekaye Keita < gs01bkk@panther.Gsu.EDU To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970130112411.8221A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 28 Jan 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:> All,> Bekaye Keita has been added as requested. Welcome! and please send in your intro to the group.> SarianAll,I am bekai keita and am currently pursuing an MBA degree in the riskmanagement and insurance department of georgia state university.I must congratulate you all for setting up a network where gambians andGambia's friends can find news on the dear motherland.Good luck.THANKSBekai.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:56:58 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970130112751_817822371@emout07.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bitContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGAMBIA-L,Below is a White Paper on The Gambia for your information.Tombong Saidy=20THE GAMBIA:THE SECOND REPUBLIC1997=20A WHITE PAPER PRODUCED BYTHE GOVERNMENT OF=20THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIAFACT SHEET: THE SECOND REPUBLIC AT A GLANCEGeography: =20Location: In West Africa, bordering the Atlantic O=ceanand both the banks of The Gambiariver, =20surrounded on all three sides bySenegal. =20Area: 11,300 sq. km - the smallest count=ryon=20in West Africa.People:Population: 1,200,000Ethnic Groups: Mandinka (42%), Fula (18%), Wolof (16%),=20Jola(10%), Serahulleh(9%)Religions: 85% Muslim, 12% ChristianLanguages: English (official), Mandinka, Wolof,Fula,=20Jola, and other indigenouslanguagesGovernment:Type: The Second Republic of The Gambi=(1996), =20after the TransitionalGovernment(1994-96)Capital: BanjulConstitution: 1996Political Parties: 4 registered political parties, the large=stof =20which are:n The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and=20Construction(APRC)n United Democratic Party(UDP)Suffrage: UniversalEconomy: =20GDP: $740 millionGrowth Rate: 3.25% annually (1996 estimate)Inflation: 5%Per Capita Income: $8001=20The Gambia`s Transition to Democracy>From independence in 1965 until 1994, The Gambia was ruled by Sir DawdaKairaba Jawara. During the Jawara years, The Gambia experienced politica=lethargy, economic stagnation and poverty. The Gambia began to decay in =anenvironment of economic decadence, social collapse and moral bankruptcy.Although democratically-elected, the Jawara government was renown for be=ingcorrupt and inept. Jawara`s patronage ensured his constant electionthroughout his 30 years in power.In July 1994 a small group of army officers peacefully stood up to thepatronage and corruption of President Jawara`s government. Jawara fled =thecountry. Because the Jawara government was out of touch with the people=the Gambian people began to see that democracy must go hand in hand withtransparency, accountability, equality and economic development. Theyunderstood that a democracy can not exist, under any circumstances, witho=utsustainable economic, political and social advancement. The goal of thes=officers was to establish a responsive and responsible government that wo=uldprovide effective leadership and stimulate the development of The Gambia.The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) was formed to lead Th=Gambia through a transition period which would lead to the establishment =ofthe Second Republic. In December of 1994, AFPRC Chairman Yahya A J J Ja=mmehestablished a National Consultative Committee (NCC) which was charged wit=conducting a nation-wide consultation with the Gambian people on thetimetable for the transition. The Gambian people, through the NCC, voice=their preference for a two-year timetable instead of the four yearsoriginally envisioned by the AFPRC. The AFPRC accepted the recommendatio=n ofthe NCC and presidential elections were scheduled for July 1996, althoughthis was later pushed back to September 26 for organisational reasons.In preparation for the establishment of the Second Republic, a newconstitution was drafted and, after thorough debates, review and amendmen=tsby all concerned citizens, was put before the Gambian people in a nationa=referendum. With a voter turnout of about 83%, Gambians overwhelmingly v=otedto approve the new constitution on August 8, 1996. The new constitutionprovides for the separation of powers and establishes checks and balancesamong the various branches of government. Among other things, theconstitution also lowered the voting age, guarantees the independence of =themedia, and protects the rights of women, children and the disabled.Candidates from four political parties competed in the presidential elect=ionsof September 26, 1996. Yahya Jammeh, the AFPRC Chairman who had recentlyretired from the military, received 56% of the vote while Mr. OusainouDarboe, a prominent lawyer and Vice Chairman of the Gambia Bar Associatio=n,pulled 36% of the vote. The two remaining candidates shared the remainin=votes and Gambians danced in the streets to celebrate the electoral victo=ryof Jammeh, who had guided the country to a new era. President Jammeh wassworn in as the first President of the Second Republic of The Gambia onOctober 18, 1996.The final step to conclude The Gambia`s transition to democracy and theestablishment of the Second Republic was the National Assembly elections.All four political parties competed in the parliamentary elections, whic=were held on January 2, 1997. The elections were peaceful and were obser=vedby international monitor teams. President Jammeh`s party, the Alliance f=orPatriotic Reorientation and Construction, won 33 of the 45 seats while M=r.Darboe's United Democratic Party, won 7 seats. In addition to these elect=edlegislators, President Jammeh then nominates another four, creating a tot=alof 49 MPs. All four registered political parties are represented in theNational Assembly with the UDP capturing 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1 s=eatand there are also 2 independent candidates(do not belong to any politica=party) who also won a seat each.The electoral campaigns for the presidency and the National Assembly werecompetitive and divided the country along partisan lines. President Jamm=ehhas called upon all Gambians to put aside partisan differences and to uni=tefor the good of the country. It is the dawn of a new era in The Gambia, =anera of genuine democracy, accountability, transparency and probity.With the transition to democracy complete, President Jammeh has summarise=his aspirations for the Second Republic: " to transform The Gambia into afinancial centre, a tourist paradise, a trading, export-oriented agricult=uraland manufacturing nation, thriving on free-market policies and a vibrantprivate sector, sustained by a Well-educated, trained, skilled, healthy,self-reliant and enterprising population, and guaranteeing a well-balance=eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a syst=emof government based on the consent of the citizenry". To accomplish thistask, the Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the private sec=tor,has commenced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transform thecountry socially, economically, and scientifically over the next quartercentury. A cardinal aspect of this plan, christened VISION 2020, is itsemphasis on the private sector as the engine of growth.With the transition to the second Republic completed, Gambians lookoptimistically to the future.Socio-Economic DevelopmentBeginning under the AFPRC and continuing under the Jammeh administration =ofthe Second Republic, the socio-economic development of The Gambia has bee=given a high priority. During the 30 years of benign neglect under theJawara regime, little emphasis was placed on the development and/ormaintenance of The Gambia`s infrastructure. As a result, the country fel=into decay.To compensate for decades of neglect, The Gambia has embarked on amulti-million dollar series of ambitious, far-reaching social-developmentprojects which are of practical, every-day use to the Gambian people. Sin=cemid-1994, the Gambian Government has expanded and improved the country=92=road network, including building numerous bridges, drainage ditches andpipelines; boosted the strength of the national radio station to cover th=entire country; established the country=92s first television station; fun=dedthe construction of clinics and an up-country hospital(the first ever bui=ltby the Government since independence); opened over a dozen middle and hig=schools in the rural areas; renovated Banjul port; upgraded the faciliti=esat the existing air port; and completed the construction of a new, moderninternational airport. The results have been impressive by any standard,=butall the more so because they were accomplished without developmental aid =byWestern donor organisations.The Government has also completed beautification projects such as Arch 22=, animpressive 115-foot monument welcoming tourists to The Gambia`s capital. =TheArch, named after the July 22, 1994 coup, is dedicated to the liberation =ofthe Gambian people from the corruption of the Jawara regime.President Jammeh also intends to found The Gambia`s first university. In=themeantime, arrangements have been made with several Canadian institutions =todevelop a university extension program for Gambian students.=20As a developing country, The Gambia has welcomed any and all efforts bynations which are interested in contributing to its development. For exam=ple,The Gambia has welcomed the technical and medical assistance of doctorsprovided by Cuba, which also provide for other developing countries. Alth=oughthere may be doctors just as skilled from other countries, the Cuban doc=torsare an affordable option for The Gambia=92s developmental budget. The Gam=bia isa non-aligned country and the developmental assistance which it receives =iseconomically- rather than politically-motivated.The Gambia has a very liberal and investor-friendly economic policies. T=heeconomy has been opened to greater private sector participation and gener=oustax policies have been developed to achieve a simplified system for grant=ingincentives to foreign investors. Foreign investors do not need Gambianpartners in order to invest and there are no restriction in the repatriat=ionof profit or capital as long as all required taxes are paid. The Gambia =isthe investment haven of Africa.Foreign PolicyIn an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country canachieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the s=ametime, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, =theforeign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adop=t amore pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilisi=nggreater support for the country=92s development. The focal points of Th=Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensur=national security, but extend to the realm of economic developmentassistance.The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, andsub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhanc=the insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attenti=onwill be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improvingcollaboration with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of =theEconomic community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensur=its full compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods,capital and labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWASmember states.The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations =toprovide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The SecondRepublic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution =ofthe Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of theSecond Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the st=ateof democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and thelegislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representat=ivesof the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multipart=democracy which is responsive to the needs of its people.The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and isactively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding betw=eennations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and itsprincipal organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the BritishCommonwealth of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic willensure that The Gambia continues to participate in peace-making,peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent a=well as elsewhere in the world.Human Rights Policies in The GambiaThe most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity t=live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The SecondRepublic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessib=leto all Gambians.Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines the=sehuman rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assemb=ly,movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at acommon background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recog=nisethat rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied=bythe notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one=92s rights =endand where an other=92s rights begin.The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and div=erseculture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with =manyAfrican nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists i=The Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious an=cultural identities are common.Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is t=hepredominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenrymanifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditionalvalues. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues toprovide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people.=20To receive more information abouttourism, investment opportunities, and doing business in The Gambia,visit The Gambia Web Page:http// www.gambia.com ; call or write to:Department of Communication and Public AffairsMinistry of External AffairsBanjul, The GambiaWest Africa.Tel: (220) 225-654, Fax: (220) 223-578********=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 12:10:12 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970130115258_-2112471944@emout11.mail.aol.com MENA, in Arabic, 1830 gmt 27 Jan 97Source: Arab Republic of Egypt Radio, Cairo, in Arabic 1230 gmt 27 Jan 97Text of report by Egyptian radio on 27th JanuaryTalks were held at the Foreign Ministry today between Egyptian ForeignMinister Amr Musa and his Gambian counterpart, Babakr Gagan.The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in every field, especially trade andeconomic, and the means to strengthen them. They also reviewed the situationin Africa, the OAU's problems, the situation in Sierra Leone and Liberia, andthe two countries' efforts to stop the situation deteriorating in theseareas. The two sides also agreed to promote bilateral ties and increaseEgypt's exports to Gambia, particularly textiles.The Gambian foreign minister stressed his desire to see an increase inEgyptian businessmen's activities in his country and the strengthening ofjoint investments.[The Egyptian news agency (MENA, in Arabic, 1830 gmt 27 Jan 97) laterreported that the Gambian president had "bilateral talks" with EgyptianPresident Husni Mubarak. The agency also quoted Foreign Minister Amr Musa asstating that the Egyptian and Gambian ministers of foreign affairs, trade,interior and tourism had held meetings. "With regard to security cooperation,Musa said, agreement has been reached that Egypt will train Gambiansecuritycadres in Egypt."].(c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.BBC MONITORING SERVICEBBC MONITORING SERVICE: MIDDLE EAST 29/1/97Brussels, 28/01/1997 (Agence Europe) - On 24 January, the Dutch EU Presidencyadopted the following Declaration:"The European Union has taken note of the National Assembly election on 2January 1997. The Union congratulates the people of the Gambia and theProvisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) on the way thepreparation and the handling of these elections have taken place. The Unionconsiders the elections as an important step for the Gambia on its return tocivilian democratic government, in spite of the ban imposed before thepresidential elections, on three former political parties, their leaders andformer ministers, which remains in force. The European Union hopes that theNational Assembly will soon be able to fulfil the important tasks bestowed onit by the Constitution.The EU has welcomed the release of a number of detainees in November last andurges the Government of the Gambia to release without delay those who remainin detention for political reasons.The EU calls on the Gambian authorities to proceed further on its path todemocracy, good governance and human rights in line with the new Constitutionand is willing to reinforce its dialogue with the Gambia on these and othermatters of common concern".Not Available for Re-dissemination.(c) Agence EUROPE, Brussels 1997.EUROPEAN UNIONAGENCE EUROPE 29/1/97THE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuter) - The European Union congratulated Gambia onTuesday on its return to civilian government after two years of military ruleand urged the administration to release all political prisoners withoutdelay."The Union considers the elections as an important step for the Gambia on itsreturn to civilian democratic government," the Dutch government said in itsrole as EU president.It said the EU welcomed last November's release of several detainees andcalled on the Gambian government in Banjul to "release without delay thosewho remain in detention for political reasons".The tiny West African state installed a new parliament on January 16 afterelections were won by Yahya Jammeh, leader of the 1994 coup which plunged thecountry into military rule.(c) Reuters Limited 1997REUTER NEWS SERVICETHE HAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuter) - The European Union congratulated Gambia onTuesday on its return to civilian government after two years of military ruleand urged the administration to release all political prisoners withoutdelay."The Union considers the elections as an important step for the Gambia on itsreturn to civilian democratic government," the Dutch government said in itsrole as EU president.It said the EU welcomed last November's release of several detainees andcalled on the Gambian government in Banjul to "release without delay thosewho remain in detention for political reasons".The tiny West African state installed a new parliament on January 16 afterelections were won by Yahya Jammeh, leader of the 1994 coup which plunged thecountry into military rule.(c) Reuters Limited 1997REUTER NEWS SERVICECAIRO, Jan 27 (Reuter) - Gambian President Yahya Jammeh met EgyptianPresident Hosni Mubarak in Cairo on Monday.They discussed West Africa and the conflict in the Great Lakes region ofcentral Africa, officials said.Jammeh arrived on Sunday for a four-day official visit.(c) Reuters Limited 1997------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 18:24:31 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970130172546.AAA8082@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Assan Jagne has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Assan, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 97 11:45:48 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: <9701301746.AA00443@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainCorrect me if I'm wrong, but I believe Taiwan has been more than popular inthe West because of its secession from China and its strides towards democracy.I believe we all saw the fuss that was made over China's threats when Taiwanheld democratic elections last year sometime.It seems Taiwan has little reason to feel alienated in the "internationalcommunity" and as such should not feel compelled to make friends with theGambia... unless, of course, it has somewhat immediate interests in the Gambia.The amounts stated in the Ebou Jallow affair (much, if not all, of which weredonated by Taiwan) are not small by any stretch of the imagination. There's gotto be a better reason for Taiwan's interest in the Gambia...- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 08:26:33 +0100Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaX-Sender: nsmag@alfred.uib.no X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.2 (32)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENFrancis, You wrote:"....Why on earth would Taiwan be interested in a country as poor as theGambia, especially at a time when the Gambia is not exactly popular in the"international community"?Well, you have already stated the obvious: "....especially at a time whenthe Gambia is not exactly popular in the "international community". Taiwanand Gambia, like Cuba and Libya will be foolish not to accept any friendlyhand "especially at a time when they are not exactly popular in the"international community". Why can't we expect the best out of this ratherthan worst? Is that not pessimism or negative thinking? One unfortunatething is, it seems many are just sitting and waiting for the time bomb toblow off for the government in Gambia...and then they would say: "ah! ha! Iknew it." Too sad, but the truth.PEACE::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 13:54:48 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Internet Job Bank; (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970130135528.25d718e8@pop.service.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"a) National Association of Graduate and Professions Students' Internet Job BankIf anyone is interested in subscribing to the National Association ofGraduate and Professional Students' Internet Job Bank, please e-mail nagps@netcom.com. This service is FREE to all graduate students, if theCouncil of Graduate Students in your respective schools is a member ofNAGPS. Undergrads, you might want to check and see if it applies to you too.b)a) Jobs: Assistant Professor - Extension Recreational Fisheries andFisheries Biology and Assistant Professor - Ichthyology at AuburnUniversity, AlabamaA message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:Auburn University, Alabama 36849-5419College of Agriculture, Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures203 Swingle Hall, Auburn University, AL 36849-5419Telephone: (334) 844-4786 Fax: (334) 844-92081.Assistant Professor - Extension Recreational Fisheries and Fisheries BiologyClosing Date: March 10, 1997, or until a qualified applicant is identified.How to Apply/Rank and Salary:Send letter of interest, resume, and names andphone numbers of three professional references to: Dr. Michael Masser,Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures, 211 Swingle Hall, AuburnUniversity, Alabama 36849-5628. Inquires can be addressed to Chair ofSearch Committee via phone (334/844-9312) or e-mail mmasser@acesag.auburn.edu ). This is a twelve month tenure-track positionwith Extension (50%), Teaching (25%), and Research (25%) appointment.Salary commensurate with experience.Job Summary: Develops and carriers out Extension educational programs (50%)related to the wise use of aquatic resources with special emphasis onrecreational fisheries. The major emphasis of this position is to bedirected at the recreational fishing industry and related programs directedtowards rural and community development. Teaches two undergraduate/graduatecourses (25%) in Fisheries Biology and Management of Small Impoundments.Develops a research program (25%) and directs graduate students compatiblewith job assignment and professional interest.Qualifications: A Ph.D. degree in fisheries biology or related area, goodcommunication skills, relevant experience in outreach/teaching/researchdesirable, and to be able to provide right of work documentation for theU.S. Auburn University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.2. Assistant Professor - Ichthyology (12 month, tenure track)Closing date: March 10, 1997 and continuing until a qualified applicant isidentified.How to apply/rank & salary: Send letter of interest, resume, and names withphone numbers of three professional references to: Dr. John Grover, SearchCommittee Chair, Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures, 209Swingle Hall, Auburn University, Al 36849-5419. Inquires can be addressedvia phone (334/844-9208) or e-mail ( jgrover@acesag.auburn.edu ).Job summary: Position initially will be budgeted at 40% teaching and 60%research. Teaching will involve instructing at least one course in generalichthyology plus developing another course within area of expertise,maintaining teaching materials, and participating in the graduate program.Research will involve developing projects within the Alabama AgriculturalExperiment Station and seeking extramural support consistent with theDepartmental mission and goals.Qualifications: Ph.D. is ichthyology or closely related field, possessexcellent communication skills, have relevant experience in fish diversityandenvironmental issues, and be able to provide right-to-work documentationfor the U.S. Auburn University is an Affirmative Action/Equal OpportunityEmployer. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.c) Request for Laboratory service: Aquatic Biology Laboratory ServicesRequest for Bids Great Lakes Ballast Technology Demonstration ProjectA message recieved via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:The Great Lakes Ballast Technology Demonstration Project requireslaboratory services for the analysis of phytoplankton, zooplankton andbacteria samples from ballast water. The following specific laboratoryservices are sought:1. Sorting and quantification of zooplankton samples preserved in formalin tohigher taxonomic levels;2. Quantitative analysis of phytoplankton via chlorophyll extraction fromfrozen samples;3. Quantitative analysis of live whole water and sediment samples for totalcoliform bacteria.Samples will be generated aperiodically, but will have a delivery rate ofup to 100 samples (divided roughly evenly among the three types of tests)up to four times a month for nine months (April-December 1997).Chlorophyll and bacteria samples will not be archived, but plankton sampleswill require preservation and return shipping for permanent storage by theproject. Adherance to the Standard Operating Procedures and QualityAssurance/Quality Control Guidelines developed by the Great Lakes NationalProgram Office of the Environmental Protection Agency for phytoplankton,zooplankton and chlorophyll extraction analyses is a must. In order for thefindings to be useful in informing the direction of the experiment,turn-around on the analysis should be as soon as possible but no longerthan two weeks after receipt of a delivery of samples. Some interpretationof the raw data in the form of charts, graphs and narrative comments isalso desired. Please contact Allegra Cangelosi of the Northeast-MidwestInstitute (202)-544-5200 ( acangelo@nemw.org ) for more information. Pleasesubmit your bid (itemized on a per sample basis) by February 15, 1997 tothe following address: Allegra Cangelosi, Northeast-Midwest Institute, 218D St. SE Washington, DC 20003. Deadline February 21, 1997.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 19:10:51 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < m0vq1pP-000XFIC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMalanding,I just don't understand your point. Do you mean that we are notworthy of a noble relationship or are you just making fun of us. Areyou just trying to ctreate discussion? Despite everything it isourselves and only ourselves can make the difference. And I thinkthat is what many are trying to do.PeaceBala------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 14:01:17 +0000From: "NJIE OMAR E" < 964NJIE@alpha.nlu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199701301959.LAA18655@mx5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITList Managers,Could you please add Mambuna Bojang to the list? His address is:Thanks,Omar.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 97 14:13:08 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMENTARY-PART TWOMessage-ID: <9701302013.AA00464@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plain>> Why would The Gambia have to sign ?a waste-dumping contract or>> something? with Taiwan for there to be a relationship..."Anyone know if the current regime has signed a waste-dumping contract withthe Asian country or something?" is justified sarcasm... yes, justified,because sub-Saharan African regimes, be they civilian or military, clearly donot have a record of commitment to the common good. Drawing from an articleposted yesterday... rather than embezzling 10% and investing 90% in theircountries, they tend to prefer it the other way around. Indeed, given therecord, waste dumping contracts are unfortunately not as "far out" as some ofus would think...Besides, any confidence many Gambians could have had in the current regime hasbeen lost. The Ebou Jallow hoopla, clearly revealed the underhandedness of thecurrent regime. To date, you have not offered a logical explanation for thefact that PUBLIC funds ended up in PRIVATE accounts. In fact, you cannot...simply because the court documents (which ACCURATELY stated the accounts, theirowners and the amounts in these accounts) were generated in Western courts andwere freely accessible... I say you cannot explain this one away because I'dcertainly never be foolish/irrational enough to believe that the remittance ofnumerous millions to private accounts IN SWITZERLAND was for the common good.Ever thought of the good that could have been done if only a couple ofmillions of US dollars had been stowed away in our Central Bank's caches? Theforeign exchange woes of the Gambia would have all but disappeared for one, forat least a couple of years.>> Taiwan courted The Gambia, and among other reasons, Taiwan needs The>> Gambia?s help in the UN.In the interest of transparency, would you care to elaborate on the otherreasons mentioned?- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 15:20:56 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Taiwanese trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 199701302020.PAA02038@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Bala, Certainly my comments were not intended to insult the Gambia. However, I find it hard to see what the Gambia has to offer in this relationship other than the land and sea resources.I find it extremely important for the many Gambians who have come to understand international politics not to repeat the same mistakes made during the Jawara days. That is to accept and believe without questioning everything I mean everything our government does or says.You will agree with me that the Chinese who built us the magnificient stadium were the same who went on to monopolize our construction industry hauling in millions with substandard housing (go to Sapu) agric station) and squeezing our own contractors out of business.I do not believe that we should acuse the Taiwan government of the same but we must ask ourselves and our government "the what if's" in order that we do not fall prey again!Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Jan 1996 23:25:47 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: ANNA, I DISAGREEMessage-ID: < 310E7ECB.3D3E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAnna!!I have never said or implied that Jawara had made mistakes.Ihavealways maintained that FaFa did one and only one thing in the Gambia :-NOTHING.The only person who can make mistakes is the person who istrying to do something.When you try to do something in a place that isnot used to seeing and saying anything,you are definitely enteringuncharted territory here,starting an entirely new ball game;and thatevenif enormously rewarding at the end,the road leading to it couldnonetheless be veryhazardous.That is precisely Jammeh's dilemma.He simply happens tobelieve that Gambia can absolutely become as prosperous as a Singaporeor aTaiwan,and he also happens to know that the one and only way to makethat happen is to work and work and work and work and not by playing andplaying and playing and playing golf for thirty-two years while thecountry and the people in it slowly rot into the Middle Ages.But,PoorMr.Jammeh!he is the president of the wrong country.And these people have beenhypnotisedinto inertia for so long that they simply cannot appreciate someone whowants toShake Things Up a Little at the present time so that all of us ,or ourchildren,for that matter, will have a rendez vous with a promisingfuture.And, in addition to that,it would be insane for any observer to assume that the various socialforces that Jammeh's revolution has so dramatically disinherited wouldever have a good night's sleep before they could fatally puncture thisvery process that disgracefullythrew them out of the corridors of power.So,to directly respond to your concern,I am not in anyway saying that weshouldjust "shut up" and let Mr.Jammeh make mistakes he may not be able torectify lateron,all I am saying is that it can't be good for the health and thefuture of ournation if we the elite are so NEGATIVISTIC towards the only blackpresident in West Africa who is trying to get something done for hismotherland before his time finshes.Instead of being so tedentiously hostile,how about the following:-" OkayMr.Jammeh,you rudely shot yourself into the highest office in our landwithout first conferring with us,we didn't like it one bit.But now thatyou are the president,and now that we know you are not the blood-thirstymaniac we thought you to be,and now that we know that you are aget-it-done-as-quickly-as-possible pressident,we want to have a goodworking relationship with you.And that entails three things.First,wewould give you our moral support as a matter ofprinciple.Second,whenever you have done something good for ourcountry,we would not look the other way or try to belittle it,instead wewould look you straight in the eye and say to you 'Mr.President,that wasgreat.Congratulations for ajob well done!'Finally,we would however reserve our right to say'Mr.President,your this one socks and we would like you to change it.Wedon't think its good for the country' " This is,in my opinion,the kindof CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE that could pull our tiny nation from thedarkness of three decades of NOTHINGNESS into the dawn of a shinning21st Century.Surely,that can't be too much to ask of your own people!Can it?REGARDS BASSSS!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 17:13:51 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@qatar.net.qa Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,;@is2.dal.caSubject: Re: BASS, I DISAGREEMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.970130165237.181424D-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr Drammeh, excuse me if the future does not seem as rosy as youmake it out to be. If your definition of shaking things up is a clampdown on media, year-long arrests for civilians who remained for the mostpart uncharged, a multimillion dollar scandal, with huge sums of money inprivate accounts, money that was supposedly meant to be invested in theNation and not in its leaders, a contracting economy, and an increase inthe number of people living below the poverty line, then I guess you areright.Excuse me, if i may seem sceptical about the present govt, but forshould they prove me wrong, it would be better for both sides. Nigerianleaders each produce tokens justifying their ascension to power, roads,hospitals, schools, universities etc, yet you cannot tell me that theirgovernments are highly unsuitable. The infrastructure though commendable(well at least some), is outweighed by some of the more negative thingsthat unfortunately leave a bitter taste in the mouth, and healthy concernfor the viability of these investments.Negativistic implies that we have no reason to be so, yet evidenceabounds to the contrary. Moral support should not be given blindly, weshould agree with what we support so that if negative consequences arise,we can take responsibility. Once again, criticism of the gov't can onlybe voiced when we have a means, freedom of speech, freedom of expressionetc.However, to each his own. When we are displeased with what wesee, we should be allowed to disagree without be subtly accused of beingpart of the previous bourgoisie, related to the ex-govt or having personalincentives, Surely everyone on the list can accept the fact thar we arerational human beings who can make accurate conclusions based on evidence.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 14:27:53 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 854674172@switzerland-c.it.earthlink.net In a previous posting Francis wrote:> It seems Taiwan has little reason to feel alienated in the "international> community" and as such should not feel compelled to make friends with the> Gambia... unless, of course, it has somewhat immediate interests in the> Gambia.> The amounts stated in the Ebou Jallow affair (much, if not all, of which were> donated by Taiwan) are not small by any stretch of the imagination. There's> got> to be a better reason for Taiwan's interest in the Gambia...I think Taiwan's reasons here are multifaceted. Their interest in the Gambia is primarily of recognition, i.e. the Jammeh regime (AFPRC & APRC) of Taipei.In the last few years they have made a concerted effort to make their case for U.N. membership. I believe they see that their long term economic stability necessitates that the rest of the world recognize overwhelmingly that they are a sovereign state, whether officially or not, and not a renegade province as the People's Republic of China sees them. It has worked to a certain extent because just last year when China threatened military action, the rest of the world (not just the the US) overwhelmingly condemned China's actions. Taiwan's economy cannot afford further threats and thus the reason for their campaign.Apart from lavishing funds to countries that recognize them, they have conducted a huge media blitz and even recently offered to pay the dues it would be have been assessed had it been a U.N. member to the cash-strapped body. China ,of course, made sure that the offer was not even entertained by the U.N. and has also stepped up it's effort to prevent other countries from recognizing Taiwan.Senegal is a case in point where at one time both China and Taiwan were throwing money in Dakar's way at the same time to try and gain favor. Senegal decided to stick to Taiwan but they recently paid for it when they were prevented from nominating their foreign minister Mustapha Niasse as a candidate for Secretary-General of the U.N. in face of China's veto in the Security Council. Niasse, a long time and widely respected diplomat, could have given Annan, the newly elected SG, a run for his money.Just two weeks ago, Guatemala was also in trouble for it's Taiwan relationship when China vetoed a U.N. peace-keepeing observer mission to see that country through the end a long, grueling war. China relented last week only after the Guatemalan's , reports say, agreed to temper their pro-Taiwanese stance.Taiwan even announced that they would cease their money-diplomacy campaign to try to gain new recognition after they received the blow from South Africa who no longer recognizes their sovereignty and has reopened ties with China. South Africa's decision is one that many countries, like the Gambia and Senegal, which have diplomatic ties with Taipei may eventually have to face.While Mandela inherited South Africa's Taiwanese ties when he took over and while China was always more sympathetic to the anti-apathied movement, his government was probably moved by the fact that China is a world economic power with the world's biggest market. In the era of globalization, South Africa's plans for economic development could not ignore China.Perhaps South Africa is at a crossroads that the Gambia and Senegal will not meet for years to come but the fact of the matter remains that China IS A superpower and not maintaining good ties with her could prove problematic in the future.In Senegal's case, they are at least receiving a huge amount of money. Ours on the other hand, I find is a bit more worrisome. Reports were, and perhaps some of our list members in the U.K. can confirm this, that a member of the House of Lords (perhaps a friend of the former president) last year gave an account, against the Jammeh regime, on how the money Gambia received from Taiwan was in the form of loans not grant, as many believed and continue to believe, and that the British government, who are somewhat sympathetic to the Taiwanese cause, should pressure the authorities in Taipei not to finance ''illegal governments'' like the AFPRC.A report in the January edition of ''New African'' attempts to confirm the notion that the money received by the AFPRC were indeed loans.This brings me back to Francis' question. I think that having already met the primary objectives of obtaining the Gambia's recognition, Taiwan will now do what any foreign country with a bit of influence would try to do and that is exploit whatever can be had. Just because they do not come from the west we should not expect the Taiwanese to act any differently.Once confidence and the economy pick up again, the Gambia can assume its position as a major re-export trade route in the sub-region. Jammeh's ''Vision 2020'' and Jawara's ''Gateway'' (guess what everyone, they are all the same!) depend largely on this. Formally, quite a number of ''Made in China'' ''mass-production'' goods went through our ports and I'm quite sure the Taiwanese wouldn't mine seeing those goods replaced with ''Made in the Republic of China''.Another sector of potential and probable interest, one which worries me most, is fisheries and water resources. It's funny how history has a way of repeating itself.It has been alleged that back in the seventies when China went on a similar global campaign and the Gambia switched allegiance, in return for the money that built our Independence stadium and the ill-fated rice projects that the present regime is once again undertaking, China received the rights or licences to fish ''like crazy'' in our waters.I've also noticed that two of our new friends, Libya and Iran, have also expressed their wish to set up fisheries ''projects''. Those of you who are or were recently back home might have noticed that the fishermen are increasingly complaining about foreign trawlers plowing our seas of our fish. The sad thing is that just two months ago the issue of depleting water resources came up at the U.N. yet I my efforts to find Gambia's role and position in the discussion proved futile.I hope that now that our government is legitimizing itself and that we now have the most competent parliament we've seen in years, this issue will be properly and fairly debated. While the majority of members belong to the APRC, I hope they will at least attempt to approach matters of this sort as independent members of the National Assembly and not as ''Jammeh henchmen''.A side note: If it is true that the funds from Taiwan were in fact loans then that would mean that money used to build the arch, the airport, the hospital and all the other ''infrastructural improvements'' will one day have to paid back. As great as these projects are some people are questioning our capacity to maintain them. The hospital is HUGE. The airport is GRAND. The arch is made of concrete and painted white. In order to keep it aesthetically maintained for the tourists, who will be responsible for it's upkeep (according to architect Kujjaby), it will have to be doused with paint after every 'nawet-season''. Now it's seems as though we will also be paying interest as well. Can we?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 17:02:33 +0000From: "NJIE OMAR E" < 964NJIE@alpha.nlu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMENTARY-PART TWOMessage-ID: < 199701302300.PAA09055@mx5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> Besides, any confidence many Gambians could have had in the current regime has> been lost. The Ebou Jallow hoopla, clearly revealed the underhandedness of the> current regime. To date, you have not offered a logical explanation for the> fact that PUBLIC funds ended up in PRIVATE accounts. In fact, you cannot...> simply because the court documents (which ACCURATELY stated the accounts, their> owners and the amounts in these accounts) were generated in Western courts and> were freely accessible... I say you cannot explain this one away because I'd> certainly never be foolish/irrational enough to believe that the remittance of> numerous millions to private accounts IN SWITZERLAND was for the common good.=================================================There is an article in this week's issue of "The Economist"concerning the Ebou Jallow hoopla. It seems there is a lot ofsubstance to Mr. Jallow's story.Omar.------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 15:10:30 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMMENTARYMessage-ID: < 199701302310.PAA28321@thesky.incog.com Hi Tombong,Before you go on accusing people of dishonesty, untruthfullness, baffling comments or reports, misinformation propaganda and bending the truth, you ought to stop and think about what you just said and how contradictory it is. You just agreed that:>It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped>since the military take over.So what and how have I grossly overstated and misrepsented facts? Again you said:>It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major>streets that have been paved.Again how am I dishonest from my observations which other people by the way have mentioned? As far as the price of rice, sugar & the rest being dropped, does that mean its affordable to all? And the answer is certainly no! You may not be aware of the high unemployment in the country especially these teens being thrown out of the school with the lousy educational system we have, because you are employed and one of the so called elites that can't or don't have the time to hang around with these needy people. If I were the only person that complined of the situation in Gambia then one could say aha shes a whiner or just an unhappy camper but this comes up again and again. Like I said even with our US dollars one was really feeling the pinch thus the realization that people are striving hard to make it on a daily basis. I've forgotten for a while what it feels like to wake up and be penniless and wonder how bread gets put on the table, thanks to my holiday in Gambia. I'm !no Jawarra supporter and in no means suggesting poverty wasn't around during the Jawarra regime but it is still present and worst.I buy toilet paper and I have every right to complain about how expensive it is. Whether the average Gambian buys it or not is besides the point. And talking about being a propagandist, need I not remind you that out of the whole Gambia-l members you are the most propagandist who dutifully tells us of all the wonderful things your employer has done for the nation and neglect to mention all his blunders and unaccountability. Just remember that before you go running your mouth and accusing someone of the above, you are the most guiltiest of your statement below."This does not however give us the licenses formisinformation propaganda and bending the truth".For a change you should be truthful about our country and your employer and be brave enough to say the good and bad he does even if that cost you your job, instead you ignore some of our inquiries especially the Swiss bank scandal because that implicates your employer and theres no way of defending him. The Jammeh and the Jawarra government have one thing in common "CORRUPTION" one did it in three decades and the other is just starting.BTW - your reply to my mail didn't come as a surprise at all, infact it was expected I was just wondering why it took so long.Sarian> From TSaidy1050@aol.com Thu Jan 30 08:06:35 1997> Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:02:37 -0500 (EST)> From: TSaidy1050@aol.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: COMMENTARY> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Gambia-l,> The discussions on the list have been very interesting of late, especially> since the National Assembly elections. It was also good that some members of> the list were in The Gambia during the elections and witnessed first hand how> open and fair the elections were.> Some of the comments or reports by those who were in The Gambia recently are> some times very baffling. We owe it to ourselves and our people to be honest> and truthful when it comes to matters affecting our nation. Some of us, our> uncles, cousins, fathers, family friends etc. have been affected by the> coming of Jammeh in to The Gambian political scene. However, we should not> allow these relationships to cloud our thinking and judgement. I know it is> very difficult some times to discuss issues relating to The Gambia without> being personal.> For some of us there is nothing Jammeh can do to satisfy them, and this is> the beauty of the whole matter. The Gambia is now a democratic country and> every one has the right to whatever opinion he or she has. The Gambia-l is> also an other democratic forum where we all can agree to disagree, or> disagree to agree. This does not however give us the licenses for> misinformation propaganda and bending the truth. As the proverb goes-- " you> can force the horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink".> I was startled by Sirains comments and observations of the situation in The> Gambia. I believe the facts were grossly over stated to put it mildly. The> examples she gave were not good ones, especially judging from the realities> in The Gambia. She gave an example of the cost of toilet papers, and the> movement of cargo at the ports authority.> My question is how many Gambians buy toilet papers and how many Gambians care> how much a toilet paper cost. We need to remember that this is The Gambia we> are talking about and not Washington DC, Atlanta or New York City, were> practically every house hold uses toilet papers. Less than 10% of Gambian> house hold buys toilet papers, in fact it is almost impossible to get toilet> papers in any shop outside the Greater Banjul area.> There are more essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, fish, meat> etc. whose price have gone down in the last six months. For example a 100> kilos bag of rice can be bought for D150.00. For some of us who buy rice for> our parents and family friends, would notice that after the military take> over the price of rice when up to D200. 00 per bag, or even more. The> business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there> are no shortages and prices are falling by the day.> Some have suffered since the military take and some are still suffering, but> the majority of Gambians are happy with the achievements of Jammeh. Those who> were living a false live and living beyond their means are the ones suffering> the most. Those who were earning D1500.00 per month and spending D5,000.00> to D10,000.00 a month are the ones suffering the most because they no longer> can steal the money to finance their live style. For some of us, who whenever> we go to The Gambia, visit friends and relatives in the provinces, know that> things have improved since July 22, 1994.> It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped> since the military take over. The trend has since changed and it is picking> up. There are a lot of factors to explain the low volume of cargo coming in> to Banjul. More than 60% of commodities being imported into The Gambia are> re-exported in to the neighbouring countries through Senegal. In 1993 the> Senegalese Government closed the borders with The Gambia for the transhipment> of goods. This created a big problem and the borders are still closed, but> the good thing is that there are on going negotiation to open the borders for> transhipment of goods. The borders will be opened soon. Because of this> border closure, entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to sell their> commodities and as such the volume of imports dropped. Even with this drop,> there has not been any lay-off or redundancies at the Ports Authority. The> people affected the are the daily paid labourers, and those officials who> were bribed by importers for fast clearance of the goods. Most of these> labourers are absorbed in the ongoing projects. Thousands of Gambians have> since found employment in the projects, but most of us are blind to this. I> bet you those in the construction industry are not complaining, and the> additional teachers employed are not complaining either. The unemployment> rate in the country is very low compared to the Jawara era. Again it is a> democratic forum some of us will see only the things they want to see.> It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major> streets that have been paved. The rest of the streets will be taken care of> in the phase of the BANJUL STREETS PROJECT that will commence by the end of> the year(after the rainy season).> This is part one.> PEACE> TOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 14:00:29

Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 18:52:56 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: Correction

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970130184910.17819A-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE





Sorry I meant "A wise man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes h=

is own".





Bass,

=09I think we all know that two wrongs never make a right. A wise=20

man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes that his own. From my=

=20

point of view you seem to to advocating "Well Jawara made some mistakes,=20

so why don't we all shut up(excuse my language) and let Jammeh make more=20

mistakes". Please remember that at times it is too late to correct a=20

mistake; in some case, you don't even have the chance to correct it.





On Mon, 29 Jan 1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> Modou Jallow wrote:

> >=20

> > On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:

> >=20

> > > Hi,

> > >

> > > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much =

I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very u=

nstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are ve=

ry apprehensive of the economy and

> > thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several p=

eople in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop =

of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic dep=

artment waiting to be cleared.

> > >

> > > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty co=

mpared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down t=

o 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us be=

cause there is indeed a lot of une

> > mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the=

statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wonde=

ring how many are making it.

> > >

> > > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pin=

ch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qualit=

y, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least =

D100 for a single meal (small fami

> > ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making=

it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they =

think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank t=

o dip into savings account or if t

> > hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know qui=

te a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation incl=

uding myself.

> > >

> > > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could =

have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are s=

till very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alr=

ight but there are some streets th

> > at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem=

its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.

> > >

> > > Sarian

> >=20

> > Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one

> > who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.

> > It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as=

it

> > is.

> >=20

> > The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has

> > become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the

> > people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to se=

e

> > is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.

> >=20

> > Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the governm=

ent's

> > inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what=

used

> > to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a ti=

me when

> > anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!

> >=20

> > Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and th=

e

> > Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes.=

Where

> > does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the =

Gambia

> > by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambi=

a

> > the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wh=

ere

> > the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who

> > will be the victims? None but the young generation.

> >=20

> > Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a gre=

at

> > deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this lis=

t. We

> > must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,

> > especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.

> >=20

> > Ramadan Karim to all.

> >=20

> > Regards, Moe S. Jallow

> >=20

> >=20

> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D

> > mjallow@hayes.com

> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D

>=20

> MOE!!

> =09You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must

> also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all

> the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad

> situation.

>=20

> You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people

> have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as

> before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the

> Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%

> depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other

> francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba

> Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his

> return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the

> almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof

> regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become

> more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficult

> to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.

>=20

> "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT

> THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI

> HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS

> LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL

> GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE

> THING AT A TIME?

>=20

> SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT

> WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING IN

> OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE

> GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS

> TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T

> MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO

> BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.

>=20

> =09=09=09=09=09=09REGARDS BASSS!!=20

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20



**********************************************

*=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *

* 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 19:24:30 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: BASS, I DISAGREE

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970130192406.17819Q-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Bass, I think Nkoyo has said it all.



On Thu, 30 Jan 1997, Inqs. wrote:



> Mr Drammeh, excuse me if the future does not seem as rosy as you

> make it out to be. If your definition of shaking things up is a clamp

> down on media, year-long arrests for civilians who remained for the most

> part uncharged, a multimillion dollar scandal, with huge sums of money in

> private accounts, money that was supposedly meant to be invested in the

> Nation and not in its leaders, a contracting economy, and an increase in

> the number of people living below the poverty line, then I guess you are

> right.

> Excuse me, if i may seem sceptical about the present govt, but for

> should they prove me wrong, it would be better for both sides. Nigerian

> leaders each produce tokens justifying their ascension to power, roads,

> hospitals, schools, universities etc, yet you cannot tell me that their

> governments are highly unsuitable. The infrastructure though commendable

> (well at least some), is outweighed by some of the more negative things

> that unfortunately leave a bitter taste in the mouth, and healthy concern

> for the viability of these investments.

> Negativistic implies that we have no reason to be so, yet evidence

> abounds to the contrary. Moral support should not be given blindly, we

> should agree with what we support so that if negative consequences arise,

> we can take responsibility. Once again, criticism of the gov't can only

> be voiced when we have a means, freedom of speech, freedom of expression

> etc.

> However, to each his own. When we are displeased with what we

> see, we should be allowed to disagree without be subtly accused of being

> part of the previous bourgoisie, related to the ex-govt or having personal

> incentives, Surely everyone on the list can accept the fact thar we are

> rational human beings who can make accurate conclusions based on evidence.

>

>

>

>

>



**********************************************

* Anna Secka *

* 312 Barnum Hall *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 97 19:35:54 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <9701310136.AA01646@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Latir, thanks for an informative response. Going through my e-mail archives

this morning, I came across an IPS article forwarded to the list by Momodou

Camara, which says the same things about Taiwan and its 'dollar diplomacy' in

Africa.



You also raise a rather disturbing question... Were the funds allegedly

'donated' to the Gambia in fact interest-earning loans?



- Francis







---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 20:52:13 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: Correction

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970130205019.21928C-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



=20

Sorry I meant "A wise man will quickly learn from other people's=20

mistakes than his own".

=20

=20

Bass,

=09I think we all know that two wrongs never make a right. A wise=20

man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes that his own. From my=

=20

point of view you seem to to advocating "Well Jawara made some mistakes,=

=20

so why don't we all shut up(excuse my language) and let Jammeh make more=

=20

mistakes". Please remember that at times it is too late to correct a=20

mistake; in some case, you don't even have the chance to correct it.

=20

=20

> On Mon, 29 Jan 1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:

>=20

> > Modou Jallow wrote:

> > >=20

> > > On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:

> > >=20

> > > > Hi,

> > > >

> > > > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this muc=

h I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very=

unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are =

very apprehensive of the economy and

> > > thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several=

people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate dro=

p of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic d=

epartment waiting to be cleared.

> > > >

> > > > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty =

compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down=

to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us =

because there is indeed a lot of une

> > > mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have t=

he statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep won=

dering how many are making it.

> > > >

> > > > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the p=

inch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qual=

ity, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at leas=

t D100 for a single meal (small fami

> > > ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really maki=

ng it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing the=

y think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank=

to dip into savings account or if t

> > > hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know q=

uite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation in=

cluding myself.

> > > >

> > > > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch coul=

d have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are=

still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed a=

lright but there are some streets th

> > > at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a probl=

em its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.

> > > >

> > > > Sarian

> > >=20

> > > Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only o=

ne

> > > who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia=

..

> > > It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it =

as it

> > > is.

> > >=20

> > > The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has

> > > become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine th=

e

> > > people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to =

see

> > > is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.

> > >=20

> > > Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the gover=

nment's

> > > inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed wh=

at used

> > > to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a =

time when

> > > anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!

> > >=20

> > > Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and =

the

> > > Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortune=

s. Where

> > > does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of th=

e Gambia

> > > by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gam=

bia

> > > the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, =

where

> > > the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And w=

ho

> > > will be the victims? None but the young generation.

> > >=20

> > > Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a g=

reat

> > > deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this l=

ist. We

> > > must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,

> > > especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.

> > >=20

> > > Ramadan Karim to all.

> > >=20

> > > Regards, Moe S. Jallow

> > >=20

> > >=20

> > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D

> > > mjallow@hayes.com

> > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D

> >=20

> > MOE!!

> > =09You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must

> > also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all

> > the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad

> > situation.

> >=20

> > You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people

> > have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as

> > before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the

> > Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%

> > depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other

> > francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba

> > Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his

> > return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the

> > almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof

> > regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become

> > more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficul=

t

> > to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.

> >=20

> > "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT

> > THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI

> > HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS

> > LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL

> > GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE

> > THING AT A TIME?

> >=20

> > SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT

> > WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING I=

N

> > OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE

> > GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS

> > TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T

> > MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO

> > BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.

> >=20

> > =09=09=09=09=09=09REGARDS BASSS!!=20

> > --=20

> > SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

> >=20

> >=20

>=20

> **********************************************

> *=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *

> * 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *

> * University of Bridgeport *

> * Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

> * Email:

> **********************************************

>=20

>=20

>=20



**********************************************

*=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *

* 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 21:00:18 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

To add to the Taiwan issue, there is an article in The New York

Times yesterday (1-29-97) that says that Taiwan recently paid North Korea

to store some of Taiwan's nuclear waste. If you add this to the fact

that Taiwan was one of the staunchest supporters of apartheid, the

picture becomes less rosy. The Taiwanese government has in fact acquired

a reputation for paying struggling countries to do things that they would

not otherwise do.

An example of this was when The Gambia introduced a resolution

last year in the UN seeking Taiwan's admittance to the UN. This is an act

that even the US is afraid of committing for China is a veto-wielding

power. What price The Gambia will pay for this confrontation I am sure we

will find out soon for China does not shy away from confrontation.

To give you a taste of the prowess of the Gambian Foreign Ministry

consider the following story. According to the Januray 2nd, 1997 issue of

The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openly

campaigning for John Major. This not only violates the cardinal rule of

diplomacy, non-participation in partisan politics, but is not a clever bet

because according to most polls, Tony Blair is heavily favored to win the

elections. Again, we cannot say how this will affect our beloved country.

But do not be surprised if Blair is not excited that a poor country like

The Gambia was spending its scarce resources to campaign against him.

And Latir, on the issue of Gambia's participation at the UN, I ran

into the same problem; they hardly seem to be doing anything. Even when

there are negative articles about The Gambia in the press, they do not

bother to defend the country unlike most other embassies do.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Dept. of Computer Science

Columbia University New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 22:53:23 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Hi I am Al-Hassan Jagne. I am happy to be a member of Gambia-l to discuss

issues with others about Gambia.

Thank you,

Al-Hassan



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 13:14:54 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: what a shocker!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448"



---1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Can our members in the US comment on this? I doubt its authenticity,

but I do not know the facts.



Lamin Drammeh.



---1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Received: from mara.africaonline.com (ns2.africaonline.com [199.103.210.2]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with ESMTP id JAA16625 for <

Received-Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 13:49:47 -0500

Received: from PACIFIC-CARRIER-ANNEX.MIT.EDU by AfricaOnline.com (NX5.67f2/NX3.0M)

id AA02337; Wed, 29 Jan 97 13:50:09 -0500

Received: from inet.d48.lilly.com by MIT.EDU with SMTP

id AA07414; Wed, 29 Jan 97 13:49:41 EST

Received: from mr.lilly.com by INET.D48.LILLY.COM (PMDF V5.0-6 #15017)

id <

29 Jan 1997 13:48:26 -0500 (EST)

Received: with PMDF-MR; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:07 +0000 (GMT)

Mr-Received: by mta MAI01.MUAS; Relayed; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:07 +0000

Mr-Received: by mta MAI01A; Relayed; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:15 +0000

Mr-Received: by mta MCDEV1; Relayed; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:16 +0000

Disclose-Recipients: prohibited

Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:07 +0000 (GMT)

From: WILSON ALBERT A <

Subject: Re: what a shocker!

In-Reply-To: <72304192107991/786596@CRPVAX>

To:

Message-Id: <2407471329011997/A34098/MAI01A/11B1EB6F0600*@MHS>

Autoforwarded: false

Mime-Version: 1.0

Importance: normal

Priority: normal

Sensitivity: Company-Confidential

Ua-Content-Id: 11B1EB6F0600

X400-Mts-Identifier: [;2407471329011997/A34098/MAI01A]

Hop-Count: 2

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



>amanfuor,

>this came from the african-american network at my job. this is both

>shocking and interesting!. aluta continua, blacks are really under seige!.

>read on.

>preacher.

>**************************************************************************

>>To: Everyone in group UNKNOWN IVM1

>

>>Please read this everyone, if not today, soon.

>>

>>

>> Hello everyone,

>>

>> Over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, I had the pleasure and

>>opportunity to participate in the "The Road that Led to Freedom" trip,

>>sponsored by V-103, 106 Jamz, Seaway National Bank, Southwest Airlines,

>>Ameritech and other sponsors. During this trip, we visited Birmingham,

>Selma,

>>Tuskeegee, Montgomery and Atlanta. I cannot begin to explain what an

>>enlightening experience this was! We went through various cities

>becoming

>>even more familiar with Dr. King's (as well as other civil rights

>leaders)

>>mission and vision. We also were privileged to gain an abundance of

>>information regarding the "foot soldiers" who assisted our leaders during

>the

>>movement. There was, in particular, an issue which was brought up that

>will

>>effect EVERYONE so, please read on. As everyone should be aware, in

>1965,

>>President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voters Rights Act. This was

>created

>>to allow Blacks the right to vote.

>>

>> In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed an amendment to extend this

>right

>>for an additional twenty-five years. You guessed it... In 2007 (ten

>years

>>from now), Congress will decide whether or not Blacks should retain the

>right

>>to vote. In order for this to be passed, thirty-eight states will have

>to

>>approve an extension. For me, as well as many others, this was the first

>time

>>that we had heard this -- thus, bringing concern to all of us! What many

>>Blacks before us fought and even died for as well as the milestones that

>we,

>>as Blacks have achieved, this can be taken away from us...AGAIN!

>>

>> If this issue has taken you by surprise as well, I encourage YOU to

>contact

>>your Congressperson, alderperson, senator -- anyone in government, that

>you

>>put your vote behind and ask them what are they doing to -- firstly, to

>get

>>the extension and furthermore, make our right to vote a LAW. This has to

>>become a law in order for our right to vote to no longer be up for

>discussion,

>>review and/or evaluation. (Remember: Blacks are the only group of people

>who

>>require permission under the United States Constitution to vote!)

>>

>> Secondly, ask your representative how can we as Black individuals make

>our

>>voice a louder one and become a foot soldier of the present! Bonnie

>DeShong,

>>co-host of V-103's "The Monds Squad", who was also surprised to hear of

>this,

>>will be recapping this weekend's events on the afternoon show. John

>Davis of

>>V-103 and CBS will also have excerpts of this trip aired on Channel 2

>during

>>Black History Month (dates to be determined).

>>

>> As American people, we cannot "drop the ball" on this one! We have come

>too

>>far to be forced to take such a large step back. So, please let's push

>on

>>and forward to continue to build the momentum towards gaining equality.

>>

>> Please pass this on to others, as I am sure that many more individuals

>are

>>not aware of this.

>>

>> Thanks

>>

>>

>>Gil Edozien

>>Barb Eppes

>>Tim Butts

>>------------------------------ Forwarded Message

>-----------------------------

>

>

>





---1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448--



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 13:39:28 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fw: The Ebonics Debate...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



How about this on Ebonics?



Lamin Drammeh.



On Thu, 30 Jan 1997 22:32:56 +0900,

>

>

>Enjoy the humor..Ty

>For those of you who don't the background on this, Ebonics is a language

>that originates from the inner-city African-Americans.

>

>A Friend of mine has a 16 year old son named Leroy. He attends Oakland

>High School where they teach EBONICS as a second language. Last Week

>he was given an easy homework assignment. All he had to do was put each

>of the following words in a sentence. This is what Leroy did...

>

>1. RECTUM....I had two cadillacs and my old lady Rectum both.

>

>2. HOTEL....I gave my girlfriend da crabs and the Hotel Everybody.

>

>3. ODYSSEY...I told my bro, you Odyssey the jugs on this hoe.

>

>4. STAIN....My mother-in-law axed if I was Stain for dinner again.

>

>5. SELDOM...My cousin gave me two tickets to the Knicks game, so I

>Seldom.

>

>6. PENIS....I went to the doctor and he handed me a cup and said

>Penis.

>

>7. CATACOMB..DON King was at the fight the other night, man, somebody

>give that Catacomb.

>

>8. FORCLOSE..If I pay alimony this month, I'll have no money Forclose.

>

>9. UNDERMINE..There is a fine lookin' hoe livin' in the apartment

>Undermine.

>

>10. TRIPOLI...I was gonna buy my old lady a bra but I couldn't fine no

>Tripoli

>

>11. DISAPPOINTMENT...My parole officer tol me if I miss Disappointment

>they gonna send me back to the Big House.

>

>12. INCOME...I just got in bed wit dee hoe and income my wife.

>

>13. HONOR...At the rape trial, the Judge axed my buddy, who B Honor

>first?

>

>14. FORTIFY...I axed da hoe how much? And she say Fortify.

>

>15. ISRAEL..Alonso tried to sell me a Rolex, I said man, that looks

>fake. He said, no Israel

>

>

>Needless to say Leroy got an A God Bless America..

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 21:13:11 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY

Message-ID: <



BTW - Tombong you lied about something.



"The business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there are no shortages and prices are falling by the day".



I was not successful in locating a single snakes and ladders game for my brother, Tony. I ended up sending him the old one I had here in California because there is a shortage of the game. No matter how insignificant the item is, a shortage is still a shortage. So get your facts straight before you attack/accuse anybody.



Sarian



> From sarian@ns Thu Jan 30 15:16:05 1997

> Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 15:10:30 -0800

> From: sarian@ns (Sarian Loum)

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: COMMENTARY

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi Tombong,

>

> Before you go on accusing people of dishonesty, untruthfullness, baffling comments or reports, misinformation propaganda and bending the truth, you ought to stop and think about what you just said and how contradictory it is. You just agreed that:

>

> >It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped

> >since the military take over.

>

> So what and how have I grossly overstated and misrepsented facts? Again you said:

>

> >It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major

> >streets that have been paved.

>

> Again how am I dishonest from my observations which other people by the way have mentioned? As far as the price of rice, sugar & the rest being dropped, does that mean its affordable to all? And the answer is certainly no! You may not be aware of the high unemployment in the country especially these teens being thrown out of the school with the lousy educational system we have, because you are employed and one of the so called elites that can't or don't have the time to hang around with these needy people. If I were the only person that complined of the situation in Gambia then one could say aha shes a whiner or just an unhappy camper but this comes up again and again. Like I said even with our US dollars one was really feeling the pinch thus the realization that people are striving hard to make it on a daily basis. I've forgotten for a while what it feels like to wake up and be penniless and wonder how bread gets put on the table, thanks to my holiday in Gambia. I'!

m !

> no Jawarra supporter and in no means suggesting poverty wasn't around during the Jawarra regime but it is still present and worst.

>

> I buy toilet paper and I have every right to complain about how expensive it is. Whether the average Gambian buys it or not is besides the point. And talking about being a propagandist, need I not remind you that out of the whole Gambia-l members you are the most propagandist who dutifully tells us of all the wonderful things your employer has done for the nation and neglect to mention all his blunders and unaccountability. Just remember that before you go running your mouth and accusing someone of the above, you are the most guiltiest of your statement below.

>

> "This does not however give us the licenses for

> misinformation propaganda and bending the truth".

>

> For a change you should be truthful about our country and your employer and be brave enough to say the good and bad he does even if that cost you your job, instead you ignore some of our inquiries especially the Swiss bank scandal because that implicates your employer and theres no way of defending him. The Jammeh and the Jawarra government have one thing in common "CORRUPTION" one did it in three decades and the other is just starting.

>

> BTW - your reply to my mail didn't come as a surprise at all, infact it was expected I was just wondering why it took so long.

>

> Sarian

>

>

>

>

> > From

> > Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:02:37 -0500 (EST)

> > From:

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: COMMENTARY

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Gambia-l,

> >

> > The discussions on the list have been very interesting of late, especially

> > since the National Assembly elections. It was also good that some members of

> > the list were in The Gambia during the elections and witnessed first hand how

> > open and fair the elections were.

> >

> > Some of the comments or reports by those who were in The Gambia recently are

> > some times very baffling. We owe it to ourselves and our people to be honest

> > and truthful when it comes to matters affecting our nation. Some of us, our

> > uncles, cousins, fathers, family friends etc. have been affected by the

> > coming of Jammeh in to The Gambian political scene. However, we should not

> > allow these relationships to cloud our thinking and judgement. I know it is

> > very difficult some times to discuss issues relating to The Gambia without

> > being personal.

> >

> > For some of us there is nothing Jammeh can do to satisfy them, and this is

> > the beauty of the whole matter. The Gambia is now a democratic country and

> > every one has the right to whatever opinion he or she has. The Gambia-l is

> > also an other democratic forum where we all can agree to disagree, or

> > disagree to agree. This does not however give us the licenses for

> > misinformation propaganda and bending the truth. As the proverb goes-- " you

> > can force the horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink".

> >

> > I was startled by Sirains comments and observations of the situation in The

> > Gambia. I believe the facts were grossly over stated to put it mildly. The

> > examples she gave were not good ones, especially judging from the realities

> > in The Gambia. She gave an example of the cost of toilet papers, and the

> > movement of cargo at the ports authority.

> >

> > My question is how many Gambians buy toilet papers and how many Gambians care

> > how much a toilet paper cost. We need to remember that this is The Gambia we

> > are talking about and not Washington DC, Atlanta or New York City, were

> > practically every house hold uses toilet papers. Less than 10% of Gambian

> > house hold buys toilet papers, in fact it is almost impossible to get toilet

> > papers in any shop outside the Greater Banjul area.

> >

> > There are more essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, fish, meat

> > etc. whose price have gone down in the last six months. For example a 100

> > kilos bag of rice can be bought for D150.00. For some of us who buy rice for

> > our parents and family friends, would notice that after the military take

> > over the price of rice when up to D200. 00 per bag, or even more. The

> > business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there

> > are no shortages and prices are falling by the day.

> >

> > Some have suffered since the military take and some are still suffering, but

> > the majority of Gambians are happy with the achievements of Jammeh. Those who

> > were living a false live and living beyond their means are the ones suffering

> > the most. Those who were earning D1500.00 per month and spending D5,000.00

> > to D10,000.00 a month are the ones suffering the most because they no longer

> > can steal the money to finance their live style. For some of us, who whenever

> > we go to The Gambia, visit friends and relatives in the provinces, know that

> > things have improved since July 22, 1994.

> >

> > It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped

> > since the military take over. The trend has since changed and it is picking

> > up. There are a lot of factors to explain the low volume of cargo coming in

> > to Banjul. More than 60% of commodities being imported into The Gambia are

> > re-exported in to the neighbouring countries through Senegal. In 1993 the

> > Senegalese Government closed the borders with The Gambia for the transhipment

> > of goods. This created a big problem and the borders are still closed, but

> > the good thing is that there are on going negotiation to open the borders for

> > transhipment of goods. The borders will be opened soon. Because of this

> > border closure, entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to sell their

> > commodities and as such the volume of imports dropped. Even with this drop,

> > there has not been any lay-off or redundancies at the Ports Authority. The

> > people affected the are the daily paid labourers, and those officials who

> > were bribed by importers for fast clearance of the goods. Most of these

> > labourers are absorbed in the ongoing projects. Thousands of Gambians have

> > since found employment in the projects, but most of us are blind to this. I

> > bet you those in the construction industry are not complaining, and the

> > additional teachers employed are not complaining either. The unemployment

> > rate in the country is very low compared to the Jawara era. Again it is a

> > democratic forum some of us will see only the things they want to see.

> >

> > It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major

> > streets that have been paved. The rest of the streets will be taken care of

> > in the phase of the BANJUL STREETS PROJECT that will commence by the end of

> > the year(after the rainy season).

> >

> >

> > This is part one.

> >

> > PEACE

> > TOMBONG SAIDY

> >

> >

> >

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 14:28:14 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong, watch out.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tombong,



In my postings I try to be as impersonal as possible. The reason

being, I hate to take on others personally. But this time I am

motivated by your posting to do exactly that. It is indeed against the

ethics of human understanding for one to take on his representative;

an 'ambassador' of one's dear country. However, if your comprehension

skills are as low as you have demonstrated of late, please permit me

to say that I am disappointed. My posting on 'political reasoning'

may be thought provocating, but by no means a condemnation of APRC nor

a praise-singing of the former leadership. I hate to do both because

of my vantage position. I have never licked the boots of PPP and I do

not intend to do that for any other. I have my conscience! Where is

yours? Even a grade 6 pupil back home will be at odds with what you

called a 'shift of gears'. The dearth of human resources within the

Gambia cannot be the creation of a two-year old regime; lack of

doctors, judges and what have you transcend politics. Even the

fiercest supporters of APRC couldn't complain about what I wrote, but

perhaps you have been deluded into an illusion that whenever a person

mentions the Gambia the AFPRC is under attack. Behold! 'Straight

Talk' is the new paradigm. Ride with the wave and save our country.

If you are looking for someone anti-APRC, look somewhere. I am not

available for trivial personal discourse. It sags my brain! Please,

have a second go at the postings in question and repent. Otherwise, I

will petition our President about how you can misunderstand even

written communication which can be read over and over for comprehension.

Am I clear?



Lonta!



Lamin Drammeh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 07:18:34 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970131061955.AAA14740@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Isatou Bojang has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from her. Welcome to the Gambia-l Isatou, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 07:18:34 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: New Figures Paint New

Message-ID: <19970131061955.AAB14740@LOCALNAME>



/* ---------- "IPS: AFRICA: New Figures Paint New" ---------- */

Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 21-Jan-97 ***



Title: AFRICA: New Figures Paint New Privatisation Picture



By Darius Bazargan



LONDON, Jan 21 (IPS) - New studies suggest that some views of

privatisation of state enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa may have

been based on out-of-date data that obscures much higher levels of

privatisation since the early 1990s.



In those African countries where state owned business dominates

the formal economy, comprehensive privatisation programmes are seen

by the World Bank and the IMF as key to the development of a strong

private sector -- itself the medium-to-long term objective of the

structural adjustment programmes set by the two across Africa.



''A lot of these companies could be operating at a profit,'' Eric

Chinje, World Bank External Affairs officer for Africa, told IPS

from Washington, ''so evidently there is a direct connection

between state management of these companies and their potential, or

lack of it, for making a profit.''



Until this year most privatisation studies in Africa had been

based on two World Bank data sets, the second of which --

'Privatisation and Foreign Investment in the Developing World 1988-

92, World Bank Staff Working Paper 1202 -- revealed a story of

slow, often faltering privatisations, with only 172 transactions

listed.



Both reports concentrated on only a handful of countries, namely

Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Niger, Togo and Uganda in the first

instance, and Ghana, Mozambique and Nigeria in the second.



Now new World Bank statistics -- 'A Summary of Privatisation of

Public Enterprise : African Development Indicators, 1996' -- which

lists some 1,019 sales to the end of last year, paint a busier

picture.



''One of the problems is that, until last year, some countries,

such as Madagascar, were just not included in their (the Bank's)

data set at all,'' analyst Paul Bennell told IPS from Harare.



A fellow at Sussex University's Institute for Development Studies

Bennell is the author of a new study -- 'IDS Working Paper 41,

Privatisation in Sub-Saharan Africa: Progress and Prospects for the

1990s.' This study found a total of 1,165 transactions up until mid-

1996.



''When you look in detail at a particular country there are quite

a number of transactions that are not included by the World Bank.

It's both missing countries and missing data in countries that are

covered,'' he says.



In Mozambique, for example, the IDS study found that the total

number of sales transactions between 1980 and mid-1996 was 647.



Even discounting the large number of very small privatisations --

the Bank's African privatisation data only includes transactions

valued at 50,000 dollars or more -- this figure was nearly double

the Bank's final 1996 figure for the country of 394.



Africa's experience of privatising state business has been varied.

and in a global context, meagre. Though IDS figures for 1980-1995

African privatisations may exceed past Bank estimates, at 2.73

billion dollars between 1988-1995, sub-Saharan African

privatisation adds up to just one percent of the value of all such

divestitures worldwide.



''In some (African) countries it's very far ahead and in others

it's quite slow,'' says Michael Power, Director of Institutional

Group Affairs for Africa and the Middle East at Barings Asset

Management, whose 'Simba' fund has invested 30 million dollars on

the continent.



''In places like Mozambique, Uganda and Zaire, they have been

fairly radical in terms of their privatisation campaigns and have

got things going.''



On the other hand, adds Christina Quattek, an Africa specialist at

the Economist Intelligence Unit, there are quite a number that only

paid lip service to privatisation. ''In Zimbabwe the process hasn't

actually advanced that much, whereas in Ghana over the last few

years there have been progressive steps taken towards privatisation

and commercialisation.''



''Most firms have been incredibly badly managed under the state

sector for the past 20 to 30 years,'' says Francis Beddington of

Britain's Overseas Development Administration. ''A lot of these

institutions are a heavy drain on government resources that could

be better used for health, education and so on.''



The IDS Working Paper defines three groups of countries in Sub-

Saharan Africa. 'Major' privatisers include Benin, Guinea and Mali.



'Modest' privatisers, where typically less than 10 percent of the

total value of public assets has been divested include Burkina

Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and

Togo in West Africa, and Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania,

Uganda and Zambia in East and Central Africa.



The rest, some 25 other African nations, are dubbed 'minimal and

non-privatisers'.



Of the 1,165 privatisation deals -- including 895 outright sales

and 168 liquidations -- in 32 African countries by mid 1996, more

than half were in the manufacturing sector. Agriculture, finance,

hotels and tourism, and trade accounted for a further 27.7 percent.

The largest state enterprises, mainly utilities, mining and

transport enterprises, have generally remained untouched, however.



The obstacles are generally assumed to be political. ''If you are

restructuring or privatising the tendency is to initially lay

people off until these companies become profitable again.'' says

Chinje.



''At a time of general macroeconomic reforms the idea of putting

people on the streets is a politically sensitive one.''



But Bennell argues that progress against national targets has been

poor in most countries even though political opposition is said by

some, not to be the factor it once was.



''Political opposition to the handing over of strategic

industries, possibly to foreign ownership is far less of an issue

compared to the late 1980s,'' says Bennell.



''In countries like Tanzania and Zambia there are concerns about

indigenous people having the resources to buy these enterprises,

but when it comes to the crunch the governments haven't objected to

local white and Asian capital buying these enterprises off, or the

limited involvement of foreign companies in very big enterprises.''



In Uganda over half of all privatised enterprises have been

repossessions by their mainly Asian former owners. ''Uganda has

been preparing state owned banks (for sale),'' notes Quattek -- it

has been a drawn out process to prepare them for privatisation

because of the large amount of bad debt that the banks had. But I

think it will go ahead in the next year. I do see it picking up.''



''There will be a couple of big privatisations in places like

Kenya,'' adds Power. ''These are the ones I tend to look at because

there is a stock market to back them up. Countries where there

aren't stock markets; Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and places like

that have seen privatisations continuing fairly quickly too. There

will be a couple of newcomers, Malawi will join the game as well.''



Bennell maintains that the privatisation process will accelerate

throughout 1997 and beyond. ''My view is that in five to seven

years time most of these state run enterprises will have gone.



''Ten years ago the key question for most governments in Sub-

Saharan Africa was why they should privatise, now they are

primarily concerned with how privatisation programmes can be

designed and implemented most effectively.''



But the question that remains, notes Kevin Watkins of Oxfam's

Policy Unit, it whether African privatisation is being safely

pursued.



''I think the problem in a lot of contexts is that privatisation

has become a euphemism for the creation of a private sector

monopoly,'' Watkins says. ''This doesn't necessarily address many

of the problems it was supposed to.



''For public utilities, like water distribution, the case for

public ownership is very strong. The problem has been that donors

and the World bank have pursued this agenda in a very ideologically

driven way without concern for looking at the specific

circumstances of particular industries.''



Watkins cites the case of Zambia where there was a strong case for

increasing private sector equity in the copper mining industry, but

a much weaker one for privatising the grain marketing board.



''We are not saying there shouldn't be a private sector

involvement in grain marketing,'' he says.



''But where you have a very large segment of the population that

depends on public facilities in order to get access to markets, and

in which the private sector might not wish to operate because it's

not profitable, then there is clearly a tension between the pursuit

of private sector profit and the public good.



''In a lot of these sectors words like 'profit' and 'loss' are

somewhat dubious.'' (END/IPS/DB/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/

----



[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 07:18:33 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: African World Bank And

Message-ID: <19970131061955.AAC14740@LOCALNAME>



/* ---------- "IPS: AFRICA: African World Bank And" ---------- */

Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 17-Jan-97 ***



Title: AFRICA: African World Bank And IMF Governors Urge New Approach

By Angeline Oyog

PARIS, Jan 17 (IPS) -- Long used to being told what to do, top

representatives of African countries to the World Bank and the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) are taking the front seat to

define by themselves their development goals and priorities.



In a three-day meeting in Paris which ended Friday, Bank and IMF

governors met from Africa with donors to discuss an initiative to

rely on African resources in building up the capacities of their

institutions.



''Many things have been done to boost Africa's capabilities, by

the World Bank or others. But we have noted that these efforts have

not been successful,'' said Marcel Doupamby-Matoka, Finance and

Economic Minister of Gabon and president of the African group.



''When the question was raised in 1995, we said that the analysis

must come from the Africans themselves. The heart of the problem

is, Africans must define their own needs. We don't want development

at any price,'' said Matoka.





The African Ministers came to Paris armed with the conclusions of

the working group tasked with studying the impact of World Bank

policies and programmes in improving the capacities of African

institutions.



The report was presented to the donors this week, after being

submitted to World Bank President James Wolfensohn last October in

time for the annual meetings in Washington.



The report proposes organising a consultative group that would

include African representatives and donors whose mission is to see

through this changing relationship between Africans and donors, to

collect information and criticise and correct what they see as

wrong.



Sharpening Africa's capacities lies at the heart of its

development, the report concludes. It means developing its human

resources, reforming its public institutions and improving

procedures and systems.



Africa recognises that if it does not develop its capacities, it

may never be able to overcome the enormous social and economic

difficulties it is facing. It must be able to manage its own

resources, plan and execute its own reform programmes, develop its

personnel through education and training and provide essential

social services.



It is Africans, however, and individual countries who must take

charge of reinforcing their capacities. While the different

countries share common points, the aptitudes of their people and

the level of competence of their institutions vary from country to

country.



To be able to reinforce their capacities, African countries must

set down ''good'' government practices and give weight to

transparency and responsibility. They must also professionalise and

de-politicise public service, upgrade the personnel's competences

and change the system of recruitment and promotion.



They must likewise evaluate the needs, the levels of competence

and the weaknesses and the strengths of their institutions.



While acknowledging the efforts of the Bank to beef up their

capacities, African countries put the blame on its failures on

inappropriate practices and approaches.



The Bank, the report pointed out, has invested a lot in capacity-

building in Africa but has often complained about how their

clients' lack of competence has compromised its work.



According to a Bank study, only 28 percent of the institutional

capacity-building projects financed by the Bank's Africa region met

their objectives.



In Africa's eyes, the Bank's failed efforts can be explained by a

narrow interpretation of capacity-building, resulting in limited

activities and incoherent policies. Programmes to reform the public

service have also been badly conceived. It has also neglected the

importance of higher education.



After an investigation, the Bank's borrowers feel that it has

burdened them with bureaucratic requirements without taking note of

the African administrations' capacities. The Bank, they feel, has

also favoured foreign technical assistance and dismissed local

expertise.



To compensate Africa's lack of capacities, the Bank, they feel,

has tended to take charge of defining the policies, and in the

conception and execution of projects. As a consequence, it has let

go of occasions of developing Africa's competences and using its

own resources. (END/IPS/AO/MOM/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/



----



[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 01:30:59 -0600

From: Greg Fegan <

To:

Subject: A parable from NPR

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-L'ers,



I have been lurking on this list since I subscribed some 10 days ago. I

must confess that I have been somewhat distressed about the level of vitriol

that has been evident in the postings that I have read. Unfortunately, my

knowledge of the socio-economic and political situation is not as informed

as I'd like it to be and I hoped that this list would help me become more au

fait with matters Gambian. Unfortunately, IMHO there has been more heat

than light.



This situation came to mind whilst I was listening to a program on the US

National Public Radio. The report concerned an argument between developers

and environmentalist over Lake Tahoe, a famed natural beauty spot in the

western united states. Following an earlier court case the judge, wisely in

my opinion, made a condition of the settlement that the two parties should

hold meetings together and concentrate on points of consensus rather than

conflict. This they did and through this process out of approximately 25

outstanding issues they managed to concur and develop strategies for about

17 of them. There were still some issues that the two parties involved were

at odds with but they had managed to make progress on many fronts that they

had not previously known about. As many of you know who are based here in

the states, the passions involved over environmental issues are often

greatly inflamed. However, this process of consensus building enabled

resolution of many problems that previously seemed intractable.



Surely, the motivating factor for belonging to such a list as this, is that

there is a love of homeland or affection of a place once lived, as in my

case, that engenders a heartfelt desire for a better future for Gambia.

Thus when someone posts good discussion points be it about education or

health or politics shouldn't we try and focus on these kind of issues where

we can strive for a consensus that may help the future prosperity and well

being of the citizens of Gambia. Obviously mistakes have been made in the

past and they will be made in the future, and they should be noted; but

isn't the point that something should be learned from such things.



I for one do not learn well when all I hear is noise.



Just my tuppence worth. :)



Greg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------

TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997)

Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tel(504) 584 1759

Email:

WWW:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:06:47 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: A parable from NPR

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Greg!



Thanks a lot for giving a fair and well elaborated judgement of the state of

affair on Gambia-l and/or within Gambians. It's always fruitful to be seeing

things from another angle. Its rather unfortunate that egotism dominates

most of individual opinion here; and so much sad that despite we all know

that without some consensus of opinion, progress is never achieved, we still

put self-interest ahead of national interest. I appreciate the fact that

self-interest is very human and is in every animal but it cannot and will

never be a prerequisite for nation building. Curbing such a mentality within

ourselves (Gambians) is yet another path within all other hard roads we

ought to walk through, before reaching the destination of progress, and for

someone to remind us of this is just an incredible gesture. Once again, Thanks!



PEACE!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





At 01:30 31.01.97 -0600, you wrote:

>Gambia-L'ers,

>

>I have been lurking on this list since I subscribed some 10 days ago. I

>must confess that I have been somewhat distressed about the level of vitriol

>that has been evident in the postings that I have read. Unfortunately, my

>knowledge of the socio-economic and political situation is not as informed

>as I'd like it to be and I hoped that this list would help me become more au

>fait with matters Gambian. Unfortunately, IMHO there has been more heat

>than light.

>

>This situation came to mind whilst I was listening to a program on the US

>National Public Radio. The report concerned an argument between developers

>and environmentalist over Lake Tahoe, a famed natural beauty spot in the

>western united states. Following an earlier court case the judge, wisely in

>my opinion, made a condition of the settlement that the two parties should

>hold meetings together and concentrate on points of consensus rather than

>conflict. This they did and through this process out of approximately 25

>outstanding issues they managed to concur and develop strategies for about

>17 of them. There were still some issues that the two parties involved were

>at odds with but they had managed to make progress on many fronts that they

>had not previously known about. As many of you know who are based here in

>the states, the passions involved over environmental issues are often

>greatly inflamed. However, this process of consensus building enabled

>resolution of many problems that previously seemed intractable.

>

>Surely, the motivating factor for belonging to such a list as this, is that

>there is a love of homeland or affection of a place once lived, as in my

>case, that engenders a heartfelt desire for a better future for Gambia.

>Thus when someone posts good discussion points be it about education or

>health or politics shouldn't we try and focus on these kind of issues where

>we can strive for a consensus that may help the future prosperity and well

>being of the citizens of Gambia. Obviously mistakes have been made in the

>past and they will be made in the future, and they should be noted; but

>isn't the point that something should be learned from such things.

>

>I for one do not learn well when all I hear is noise.

>

>Just my tuppence worth. :)

>

>Greg

>----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>--------

>TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997)

>Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tel(504) 584 1759

>Email:

>WWW:

>----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>--------

>

>

>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 04:25:45 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: DV-98 LOTTERY PROGRAM

Message-ID: <



Hello fellow members,

Thought you might be interested to know that

the final lottery program will be in effect on february third. This find

round is a month long, so make sure you send in your forms by the fifth of

March. The registration period will begin at noon on Monday, February 3,

1997. The forms should be available at your personnel office, or at any

immigration office. GOOD LUCK.







M.B. Krubally



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:45:51 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To:

Subject: Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Tombong, i read you "WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA" and was not really happy

with the FACT SHEET. I would=B4t say it was badly but poorly written with=

many

facts left out. That means to say it would be an insufficient introduction

to foreigners. If i were you iwould have written it in this manner:



GEOGRAPHY: AFRICA



LOCATION: WEST AFRICA 13 DEGREES WEST, 16 DEGREES NORTH



CAPITAL: BANJUL



BOUNDARIES: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH BORDERED BY THE REPUBLIC OF

SENEGAL, AND WEST THE ATLANTIC OCEAN



AREA: 11,300 SQ. KM. (4,361 SQ MLS)



POPULATION: 1,2 MILLION



CURRENCY: DALASI



RESSOURCES: GROUNDNUTS, FISHRIES, PALM KERNELS



LANGUAGES: ENGLISH (official) TRIBAL LANGUAGES



RELIGIONS: ISLAM, CHRISTINIATY, ANNIMISM



ETHNIC GROUPS: MANDINKA, FULA, WOLLOF, JOLA, SERAHULLEH, MANJAGOS



INDEPENDENCE: 18. FEBRUARY 1965



1. REPUBLIC: JULY 1970, FIRST PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA K. JAWARA



2. REPUBLIC: 1996 PRESIDENT YAYA A.J.J. JAMMEH



NATIONAL ANTHEM: FOR THE GAMBIA



POLITICS: MULTI PARTY SYSTEM



FLAG: RED, BLUE, GREEN HORIZONTAL STRIPES, WITH NARROW

WHITE STRIPS EDGING THE BLUE



MEMEBER: UN, GATT, ECOWAS, COMMONWEALTH, IBRD, OAU, MUSLIM=

LEAGUE



SUFFRAGE: UNIVERSAL



GROWTH RATE: 3.25 % (1996)



INFLATION: 5 %



GNP: $ 740 MILLION (WHAT IS GDP)



PER CAPITA INCOME: $ 800



PEACE



OMAR. S. SAHO

=20



At 11:56 30.01.97 -0500, you wrote:

>GAMBIA-L,

>

>Below is a White Paper on The Gambia for your information.

>

>Tombong Saidy=20

>

>THE GAMBIA:

>

>THE SECOND REPUBLIC

>

>1997

>

>

>

>

>=20

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>A WHITE PAPER PRODUCED BY

>THE GOVERNMENT OF=20

>THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

>

>

>FACT SHEET: THE SECOND REPUBLIC AT A GLANCE

>

>Geography: =20

>

>Location: In West Africa, bordering the Atlantic=

Ocean

> and both the banks of The Gambia

>river, =20

> surrounded on all three sides by

>Senegal. =20

>

>Area: 11,300 sq. km - the smallest country

>on=20

> in West Africa.

>People:

>

>Population: 1,200,000

>

>Ethnic Groups: Mandinka (42%), Fula (18%), Wolof (16%),

> =20

> Jola(10%), Serahulleh(9%)

>

>Religions: 85% Muslim, 12% Christian

>

>Languages: English (official), Mandinka, Wolof,

>Fula,=20

> Jola, and other indigenous

>languages

>Government:

>

>Type: The Second Republic of The Gambia

>(1996), =20

> after the Transitional

>Government(1994-96)

>Capital: Banjul

>Constitution: 1996

>Political Parties: 4 registered political parties, the largest

>of =20

> which are:

>n The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and=20

> Construction(APRC)

>n United Democratic Party(UDP)

>

>Suffrage: Universal

>Economy: =20

>GDP: $740 million

>Growth Rate: 3.25% annually (1996 estimate)

>Inflation: 5%

>Per Capita Income: $800

>

>1=20

>

>The Gambia`s Transition to Democracy

>

>

>>From independence in 1965 until 1994, The Gambia was ruled by Sir Dawda

>Kairaba Jawara. During the Jawara years, The Gambia experienced political

>lethargy, economic stagnation and poverty. The Gambia began to decay in an

>environment of economic decadence, social collapse and moral bankruptcy.

> Although democratically-elected, the Jawara government was renown for=

being

>corrupt and inept. Jawara`s patronage ensured his constant election

>throughout his 30 years in power.

>

>In July 1994 a small group of army officers peacefully stood up to the

>patronage and corruption of President Jawara`s government. Jawara fled=

the

>country. Because the Jawara government was out of touch with the people,

>the Gambian people began to see that democracy must go hand in hand with

>transparency, accountability, equality and economic development. They

>understood that a democracy can not exist, under any circumstances, without

>sustainable economic, political and social advancement. The goal of these

>officers was to establish a responsive and responsible government that=

would

>provide effective leadership and stimulate the development of The Gambia.

>

>The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) was formed to lead The

>Gambia through a transition period which would lead to the establishment of

>the Second Republic. In December of 1994, AFPRC Chairman Yahya A J J =

Jammeh

>established a National Consultative Committee (NCC) which was charged with

>conducting a nation-wide consultation with the Gambian people on the

>timetable for the transition. The Gambian people, through the NCC, voiced

>their preference for a two-year timetable instead of the four years

>originally envisioned by the AFPRC. The AFPRC accepted the recommendation=

of

>the NCC and presidential elections were scheduled for July 1996, although

>this was later pushed back to September 26 for organisational reasons.

>

>In preparation for the establishment of the Second Republic, a new

>constitution was drafted and, after thorough debates, review and amendments

>by all concerned citizens, was put before the Gambian people in a national

>referendum. With a voter turnout of about 83%, Gambians overwhelmingly=

voted

>to approve the new constitution on August 8, 1996. The new constitution

>provides for the separation of powers and establishes checks and balances

>among the various branches of government. Among other things, the

>constitution also lowered the voting age, guarantees the independence of=

the

>media, and protects the rights of women, children and the disabled.

>

>Candidates from four political parties competed in the presidential=

elections

>of September 26, 1996. Yahya Jammeh, the AFPRC Chairman who had recently

>retired from the military, received 56% of the vote while Mr. Ousainou

>Darboe, a prominent lawyer and Vice Chairman of the Gambia Bar Association,

>pulled 36% of the vote. The two remaining candidates shared the remaining

>votes and Gambians danced in the streets to celebrate the electoral victory

>of Jammeh, who had guided the country to a new era. President Jammeh was

>sworn in as the first President of the Second Republic of The Gambia on

>October 18, 1996.

>

>The final step to conclude The Gambia`s transition to democracy and the

>establishment of the Second Republic was the National Assembly elections.

> All four political parties competed in the parliamentary elections, which

>were held on January 2, 1997. The elections were peaceful and were=

observed

>by international monitor teams. President Jammeh`s party, the Alliance for

>Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, won 33 of the 45 seats while Mr.

>Darboe's United Democratic Party, won 7 seats. In addition to these elected

>legislators, President Jammeh then nominates another four, creating a total

>of 49 MPs. All four registered political parties are represented in the

>National Assembly with the UDP capturing 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1=

seat

>and there are also 2 independent candidates(do not belong to any political

>party) who also won a seat each.

>

>The electoral campaigns for the presidency and the National Assembly were

>competitive and divided the country along partisan lines. President Jammeh

>has called upon all Gambians to put aside partisan differences and to unite

>for the good of the country. It is the dawn of a new era in The Gambia, an

>era of genuine democracy, accountability, transparency and probity.

>

>With the transition to democracy complete, President Jammeh has summarised

>his aspirations for the Second Republic: " to transform The Gambia into a

>financial centre, a tourist paradise, a trading, export-oriented=

agricultural

>and manufacturing nation, thriving on free-market policies and a vibrant

>private sector, sustained by a Well-educated, trained, skilled, healthy,

>self-reliant and enterprising population, and guaranteeing a well-balanced

>eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a system

>of government based on the consent of the citizenry". To accomplish this

>task, the Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the private=

sector,

>has commenced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transform the

>country socially, economically, and scientifically over the next quarter

>century. A cardinal aspect of this plan, christened VISION 2020, is its

>emphasis on the private sector as the engine of growth.

>

>With the transition to the second Republic completed, Gambians look

>optimistically to the future.

>

>

>Socio-Economic Development

>

>

>

>Beginning under the AFPRC and continuing under the Jammeh administration of

>the Second Republic, the socio-economic development of The Gambia has been

>given a high priority. During the 30 years of benign neglect under the

>Jawara regime, little emphasis was placed on the development and/or

>maintenance of The Gambia`s infrastructure. As a result, the country fell

>into decay.

>

>To compensate for decades of neglect, The Gambia has embarked on a

>multi-million dollar series of ambitious, far-reaching social-development

>projects which are of practical, every-day use to the Gambian people. Since

> mid-1994, the Gambian Government has expanded and improved the country=92s

>road network, including building numerous bridges, drainage ditches and

>pipelines; boosted the strength of the national radio station to cover the

>entire country; established the country=92s first television station;=

funded

>the construction of clinics and an up-country hospital(the first ever built

>by the Government since independence); opened over a dozen middle and high

>schools in the rural areas; renovated Banjul port; upgraded the facilities

>at the existing air port; and completed the construction of a new, modern

>international airport. The results have been impressive by any standard,=

but

>all the more so because they were accomplished without developmental aid by

>Western donor organisations.

>

>The Government has also completed beautification projects such as Arch 22,=

an

>impressive 115-foot monument welcoming tourists to The Gambia`s capital. =

The

>Arch, named after the July 22, 1994 coup, is dedicated to the liberation of

>the Gambian people from the corruption of the Jawara regime.

>

>President Jammeh also intends to found The Gambia`s first university. In=

the

>meantime, arrangements have been made with several Canadian institutions to

>develop a university extension program for Gambian students.=20

>

>As a developing country, The Gambia has welcomed any and all efforts by

>nations which are interested in contributing to its development. For=

example,

>The Gambia has welcomed the technical and medical assistance of doctors

>provided by Cuba, which also provide for other developing countries.=

Although

>there may be doctors just as skilled from other countries, the Cuban=

doctors

>are an affordable option for The Gambia=92s developmental budget. The=

Gambia is

>a non-aligned country and the developmental assistance which it receives is

>economically- rather than politically-motivated.

>

>The Gambia has a very liberal and investor-friendly economic policies. The

>economy has been opened to greater private sector participation and=

generous

>tax policies have been developed to achieve a simplified system for=

granting

>incentives to foreign investors. Foreign investors do not need Gambian

>partners in order to invest and there are no restriction in the=

repatriation

>of profit or capital as long as all required taxes are paid. The Gambia is

>the investment haven of Africa.

>

>

>Foreign Policy

>

>

>In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can

>achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the=

same

>time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore,=

the

>foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt=

a

>more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilising

>greater support for the country=92s development. The focal points of The

>Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensure

>national security, but extend to the realm of economic development

>assistance.

>

>The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and

>sub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance

>the insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention

>will be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving

>collaboration with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of=

the

>Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure

>its full compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods,

>capital and labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS

>member states.

>

>The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations to

>provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second

>Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution of

>the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the

>Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the=

state

>of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the

>legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected=

representatives

>of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multiparty

>democracy which is responsive to the needs of its people.

>

>The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is

>actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding=

between

>nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its

>principal organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British

>Commonwealth of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will

>ensure that The Gambia continues to participate in peace-making,

>peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent as

>well as elsewhere in the world.

>

>

> Human Rights Policies in The Gambia

>

>

>The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,

>shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to

>live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second

>Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible

>to all Gambians.

>

>Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines these

>human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,

>personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association,=

assembly,

>movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.

>

>At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a

>common background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians=

recognise

>that rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied=

by

>the notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one=92s rights=

end

>and where an other=92s rights begin.

>

>The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and=

diverse

>culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with=

many

>African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in

>The Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious and

>cultural identities are common.

>

>Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is the

>predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry

>manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional

>values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to

>provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people.

> =20

>

>

>

>

>To receive more information about

>tourism, investment opportunities, and doing business in The Gambia,

>visit The Gambia Web Page:http//

>

>Department of Communication and Public Affairs

>Ministry of External Affairs

>Banjul, The Gambia

>West Africa.

>Tel: (220) 225-654, Fax: (220) 223-578

>

>

>

>

> ********

> =20

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 14:47:08 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: A parable from NPR

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Greg Fegan wrote:

>=20

> Gambia-L'ers,

>=20

> I have been lurking on this list since I subscribed some 10 days ago. =

I

> must confess that I have been somewhat distressed about the level of vi=

triol

> that has been evident in the postings that I have read. Unfortunately,=

my

> knowledge of the socio-economic and political situation is not as infor=

med

> as I'd like it to be and I hoped that this list would help me become mo=

re au

> fait with matters Gambian. Unfortunately, IMHO there has been more hea=

t

> than light.

>=20

> This situation came to mind whilst I was listening to a program on the =

US

> National Public Radio. The report concerned an argument between develop=

ers

> and environmentalist over Lake Tahoe, a famed natural beauty spot in th=

e

> western united states. Following an earlier court case the judge, wise=

ly in

> my opinion, made a condition of the settlement that the two parties sho=

uld

> hold meetings together and concentrate on points of consensus rather th=

an

> conflict. This they did and through this process out of approximately =

25

> outstanding issues they managed to concur and develop strategies for ab=

out

> 17 of them. There were still some issues that the two parties involved=

were

> at odds with but they had managed to make progress on many fronts that =

they

> had not previously known about. As many of you know who are based here=

in

> the states, the passions involved over environmental issues are often

> greatly inflamed. However, this process of consensus building enabled

> resolution of many problems that previously seemed intractable.

>=20

> Surely, the motivating factor for belonging to such a list as this, is =

that

> there is a love of homeland or affection of a place once lived, as in m=

y

> case, that engenders a heartfelt desire for a better future for Gambia.

> Thus when someone posts good discussion points be it about education or

> health or politics shouldn't we try and focus on these kind of issues w=

here

> we can strive for a consensus that may help the future prosperity and w=

ell

> being of the citizens of Gambia. Obviously mistakes have been made in =

the

> past and they will be made in the future, and they should be noted; but

> isn't the point that something should be learned from such things.

>=20

> I for one do not learn well when all I hear is noise.

>=20

> Just my tuppence worth. :)

>=20

> Greg

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

-----

> --------

> TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997)

> Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tel(504=

) 584 1759

> Email:

> WWW:

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

-----

> --------

Greg!!

That was GREAT! We have always wanted,needed and appreciated such

powerful neutral voices like yours around here.I hope all of us would

listen to you and people like you when something flares up again.



KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 17:46:28 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: a parable from NPR and education

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, I=B4m sorry to say that my employer Danish Sports Federation =

had

a computor-breakdown, so for 5 days I lost connection, just after my

first and only message here. Therefor I=B4 ve not seen the comments to =

it,

if there were any.



On the debate Jammeh contra Jawara it seems to me, that some of you have

a very high idealistic standard of the intellectual level of the person,

you should accept should be worthy of president of your country or even

a cabinet member. He or she should be well educated, have high knowledge

in business, international affairs, and you clame very high moral

standards. Who are we to judge ? In principle every man or woman in the

country should be able to receive the privilege being elected president

or cabinet- or parliament-member.



Personnally I agree what Greg Fegan just said. All of you and all the

gambians, who I over 17 years have come to know, are motivated of this

love for the homeland. When you criticise your leaders, it=B4s because =

you

have that deeply wish for a better future for the country, the people,

your families and friends. That is also what force me.



I often ask my gambian friends: "all of you, who more or less are

experts in different fields, sitting all over the world, having many

influent colleques and friends, what will you personally do to help your

country and your people (not only your family) ?" And I could go further

and ask all of you, who have acces to this Gambia-L: "What should be

your first-second- and third advise or priority to do right now, if you

yourself sad in the cabinet, parliament, ministries ?" And "do you dare

to lift a small lab of your future personal plans on returning back

home, what will you do there ?" "Are you prepared to sacrify more than

you do allready and had done up till now in your life ?"

You are allowed to involve me or advice me, my country, EU, the west

etc. Please, what should we do ?"

I know from your own introductions or I can see from your adresses, that

many of you are "specialists". Where should we start ? The main targets,

and let=B4s look for some kind of consensus.



Those of you who found time to read my first comment, will know that I

give education high priority. There has been a short dicussion, and my

comments should be:

My first surprise of the educational system in The Gambia was not the

lack of facilities, og materials, but the fact, taht the

teaching-laguage was a foreign one, english. In Denmark we would never

teach small children, who come eager to learn, to be educated, in

german, english or french (all laluguages familiar to our own). If I

should compare to what a gambian child must feel, it should be if a

danish 5-6 year old child was taught in mandinka. All my gambian friends

have tried to convince me of all the positive facts and results on that.

But I still can not from a pedagogical point of view see the advantage.

=20

Next is school-fees. I can and will never accept that basic learning

should be payed for. That is a human right, and knowledge is the only

way out and up.The school-reform 3 or 4 years back was not to the

benefit of the gambian youth. It=B4s important to keep the youth in

connexion to some schooling. But I think that there should be more

practical training/work for the eldest school-children. Some could

learn mecanics/engineering and be responsible for the mashines at the

school and in the village. They should be supervised by that man (men)

in the village, who do this things. Build the practical education on the

knowledge of their parents, also to involve them and make them feel that

it=B4s impotant, that their children still go to school. Some children

should learn electronics and run the installations, again supervised by

someone from the village. A computor put up could be the connection

inside Gambia but also world wide. Some should exercise the

music-traditions, the drama, dance, and some do radion/tv-transmissions,

so the village could be entertained by youth, and the respect of the

culture maintained. Some make the local newsletter, set up films etc.

Some help putting up wires, digg pipes for water-supply, soem work in

the fields, farming, fishing etc. Some are taught health and do

clinic-work. And so on. Maybe I=B4m a dreamer.=20



How can we solve the problems getting enough buildings, materials and

teachers, who have salaries they can live for ? How much will it cost ?

Can any of you tell me something about it ? Those of you who know

anything could maybe put up a 5 or 10 years plan of action.

How many of you could, when you returned one day, come together in

groups and by mutual agreements and maybe by financial supports from

your foreign friends and colleques, start to build up gambian

institutes, where you give lessons to young gambians, so they don=B4t =

have

to get abroad for further education ? Just a suggestion. Or what about

local night-schools for adults ? And I know how popular the library set

up by foreigners f.in. in SereKunda is for the youngsters.



My first inside view of a school was many years back in Kartong. And I

payed visits to Yundum Teacher Training College (now police-camp) in

early 80=B4es And I went home very worried. I=B4ve seen young boys after

they left school, go up the river to serve as non-qualified teachers in

primary-schools. And I didn=B4t envy them, but I admired their entusiasm

and have deep respect for their decision to go and serve that way. Today

I have a special friend, who is teaching at Gambia College, and I=B4ve

seen the facilities there. I=B4ve supported some young gambians studying

at GTTI, and I visit that intitution as well. But again I=B4m very

frustrated. Lack of qualified teachers. If they are lucky, there will

maybe come someone lecturer from Ghana.

To me education is in the long term the best way to develop. All of you

know someone, who has the potential, who is so brillant in school, and

never get the possibility to get further. That is waste of people. It

does not mean, that you can expect a job is waiting for you, when you

finish your studies. There is no garantee on that. And many of us, also

in the West, where the possibilities are 100-times better than in The

Gambia, become frustrated after studying, and then being unemployed. But

we get a chance. And all children and youth all over the world should be

given a chance. I blame all regimes, all governments who by bad planning

(purposely og unconscious) keep people out of education.=20



Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:58:20 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: CONTRIBUTIONS

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Dear All:



I was notified of a murder of a 23 year old Gambian woman in New York.

She lived in the Washington, DC area and was in New York to buy supplies

for a salon she was getting ready to open. The body is to be taken to

Gambia after the police release it.



IF YOU CAN, PLEASE SEND A CONTRIBUTION TOWARD TAKING THE BODY HOME. FOR

NOW, IT CAN BE SENT TO - SOFFIE CEESAY, 8660 PINEY BRANCH ROAD, 204,

SILVER SPRING, MD 20901. Once her brother gets back, I will ask for his

address so that the contributions can be sent there. Thank you!



V/R,

Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 12:56:16 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dear Gambia-L,

My name is OMAR F. M'BAI . I am a law student

currently studying at the BAR OF ENGLAND AND WALES

where I hope to qualify as a Barrister in the summer of this year .



I have learnt from my Gambian colleague at Bar School , Mr.

Edrissa sissoho , that to be a member of this elusive organisation,

one has to apply through e-mail which exactly what I am doing .

I hope that my application will be approved. Thank you and

represent.



Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country the

Gambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with me

that we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one very

significant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!

This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.

GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICE

JUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASON

REASON IS THE WORD OF REALITY

REALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTH

TRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.

I believethe soonerthe

brothers and sisters become aware of this definition

the better. Thank you.

O.F. M'BAI

LONDON.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:01:57 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Hi,



Since you asked what GDP is, its "Gross Domestic Product".



Sarian



> From

> Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:45:51 +0100 (MET)

> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host oslo704.online.no [148.122.225.100] didn't use HELO protocol

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Tombong, i read you "WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA" and was not really happy

> with the FACT SHEET. I would´t say it was badly but poorly written with many

> facts left out. That means to say it would be an insufficient introduction

> to foreigners. If i were you iwould have written it in this manner:

>

> GEOGRAPHY: AFRICA

>

> LOCATION: WEST AFRICA 13 DEGREES WEST, 16 DEGREES NORTH

>

> CAPITAL: BANJUL

>

> BOUNDARIES: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH BORDERED BY THE REPUBLIC OF

> SENEGAL, AND WEST THE ATLANTIC OCEAN

>

> AREA: 11,300 SQ. KM. (4,361 SQ MLS)

>

> POPULATION: 1,2 MILLION

>

> CURRENCY: DALASI

>

> RESSOURCES: GROUNDNUTS, FISHRIES, PALM KERNELS

>

> LANGUAGES: ENGLISH (official) TRIBAL LANGUAGES

>

> RELIGIONS: ISLAM, CHRISTINIATY, ANNIMISM

>

> ETHNIC GROUPS: MANDINKA, FULA, WOLLOF, JOLA, SERAHULLEH, MANJAGOS

>

> INDEPENDENCE: 18. FEBRUARY 1965

>

> 1. REPUBLIC: JULY 1970, FIRST PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA K. JAWARA

>

> 2. REPUBLIC: 1996 PRESIDENT YAYA A.J.J. JAMMEH

>

> NATIONAL ANTHEM: FOR THE GAMBIA

>

> POLITICS: MULTI PARTY SYSTEM

>

> FLAG: RED, BLUE, GREEN HORIZONTAL STRIPES, WITH NARROW

> WHITE STRIPS EDGING THE BLUE

>

> MEMEBER: UN, GATT, ECOWAS, COMMONWEALTH, IBRD, OAU, MUSLIM LEAGUE

>

> SUFFRAGE: UNIVERSAL

>

> GROWTH RATE: 3.25 % (1996)

>

> INFLATION: 5 %

>

> GNP: $ 740 MILLION (WHAT IS GDP)

>

> PER CAPITA INCOME: $ 800

>

> PEACE

>

> OMAR. S. SAHO

>

>

> At 11:56 30.01.97 -0500, you wrote:

> >GAMBIA-L,

> >

> >Below is a White Paper on The Gambia for your information.

> >

> >Tombong Saidy

> >

> >THE GAMBIA:

> >

> >THE SECOND REPUBLIC

> >

> >1997

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >A WHITE PAPER PRODUCED BY

> >THE GOVERNMENT OF

> >THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

> >

> >

> >FACT SHEET: THE SECOND REPUBLIC AT A GLANCE

> >

> >Geography:

> >

> >Location: In West Africa, bordering the Atlantic Ocean

> > and both the banks of The Gambia

> >river,

> > surrounded on all three sides by

> >Senegal.

> >

> >Area: 11,300 sq. km - the smallest country

> >on

> > in West Africa.

> >People:

> >

> >Population: 1,200,000

> >

> >Ethnic Groups: Mandinka (42%), Fula (18%), Wolof (16%),

> >

> > Jola(10%), Serahulleh(9%)

> >

> >Religions: 85% Muslim, 12% Christian

> >

> >Languages: English (official), Mandinka, Wolof,

> >Fula,

> > Jola, and other indigenous

> >languages

> >Government:

> >

> >Type: The Second Republic of The Gambia

> >(1996),

> > after the Transitional

> >Government(1994-96)

> >Capital: Banjul

> >Constitution: 1996

> >Political Parties: 4 registered political parties, the largest

> >of

> > which are:

> >n The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and

> > Construction(APRC)

> >n United Democratic Party(UDP)

> >

> >Suffrage: Universal

> >Economy:

> >GDP: $740 million

> >Growth Rate: 3.25% annually (1996 estimate)

> >Inflation: 5%

> >Per Capita Income: $800

> >

> >1

> >

> >The Gambia`s Transition to Democracy

> >

> >

> >>From independence in 1965 until 1994, The Gambia was ruled by Sir Dawda

> >Kairaba Jawara. During the Jawara years, The Gambia experienced political

> >lethargy, economic stagnation and poverty. The Gambia began to decay in an

> >environment of economic decadence, social collapse and moral bankruptcy.

> > Although democratically-elected, the Jawara government was renown for being

> >corrupt and inept. Jawara`s patronage ensured his constant election

> >throughout his 30 years in power.

> >

> >In July 1994 a small group of army officers peacefully stood up to the

> >patronage and corruption of President Jawara`s government. Jawara fled the

> >country. Because the Jawara government was out of touch with the people,

> >the Gambian people began to see that democracy must go hand in hand with

> >transparency, accountability, equality and economic development. They

> >understood that a democracy can not exist, under any circumstances, without

> >sustainable economic, political and social advancement. The goal of these

> >officers was to establish a responsive and responsible government that would

> >provide effective leadership and stimulate the development of The Gambia.

> >

> >The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) was formed to lead The

> >Gambia through a transition period which would lead to the establishment of

> >the Second Republic. In December of 1994, AFPRC Chairman Yahya A J J Jammeh

> >established a National Consultative Committee (NCC) which was charged with

> >conducting a nation-wide consultation with the Gambian people on the

> >timetable for the transition. The Gambian people, through the NCC, voiced

> >their preference for a two-year timetable instead of the four years

> >originally envisioned by the AFPRC. The AFPRC accepted the recommendation of

> >the NCC and presidential elections were scheduled for July 1996, although

> >this was later pushed back to September 26 for organisational reasons.

> >

> >In preparation for the establishment of the Second Republic, a new

> >constitution was drafted and, after thorough debates, review and amendments

> >by all concerned citizens, was put before the Gambian people in a national

> >referendum. With a voter turnout of about 83%, Gambians overwhelmingly voted

> >to approve the new constitution on August 8, 1996. The new constitution

> >provides for the separation of powers and establishes checks and balances

> >among the various branches of government. Among other things, the

> >constitution also lowered the voting age, guarantees the independence of the

> >media, and protects the rights of women, children and the disabled.

> >

> >Candidates from four political parties competed in the presidential elections

> >of September 26, 1996. Yahya Jammeh, the AFPRC Chairman who had recently

> >retired from the military, received 56% of the vote while Mr. Ousainou

> >Darboe, a prominent lawyer and Vice Chairman of the Gambia Bar Association,

> >pulled 36% of the vote. The two remaining candidates shared the remaining

> >votes and Gambians danced in the streets to celebrate the electoral victory

> >of Jammeh, who had guided the country to a new era. President Jammeh was

> >sworn in as the first President of the Second Republic of The Gambia on

> >October 18, 1996.

> >

> >The final step to conclude The Gambia`s transition to democracy and the

> >establishment of the Second Republic was the National Assembly elections.

> > All four political parties competed in the parliamentary elections, which

> >were held on January 2, 1997. The elections were peaceful and were observed

> >by international monitor teams. President Jammeh`s party, the Alliance for

> >Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, won 33 of the 45 seats while Mr.

> >Darboe's United Democratic Party, won 7 seats. In addition to these elected

> >legislators, President Jammeh then nominates another four, creating a total

> >of 49 MPs. All four registered political parties are represented in the

> >National Assembly with the UDP capturing 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1 seat

> >and there are also 2 independent candidates(do not belong to any political

> >party) who also won a seat each.

> >

> >The electoral campaigns for the presidency and the National Assembly were

> >competitive and divided the country along partisan lines. President Jammeh

> >has called upon all Gambians to put aside partisan differences and to unite

> >for the good of the country. It is the dawn of a new era in The Gambia, an

> >era of genuine democracy, accountability, transparency and probity.

> >

> >With the transition to democracy complete, President Jammeh has summarised

> >his aspirations for the Second Republic: " to transform The Gambia into a

> >financial centre, a tourist paradise, a trading, export-oriented agricultural

> >and manufacturing nation, thriving on free-market policies and a vibrant

> >private sector, sustained by a Well-educated, trained, skilled, healthy,

> >self-reliant and enterprising population, and guaranteeing a well-balanced

> >eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a system

> >of government based on the consent of the citizenry". To accomplish this

> >task, the Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the private sector,

> >has commenced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transform the

> >country socially, economically, and scientifically over the next quarter

> >century. A cardinal aspect of this plan, christened VISION 2020, is its

> >emphasis on the private sector as the engine of growth.

> >

> >With the transition to the second Republic completed, Gambians look

> >optimistically to the future.

> >

> >

> >Socio-Economic Development

> >

> >

> >

> >Beginning under the AFPRC and continuing under the Jammeh administration of

> >the Second Republic, the socio-economic development of The Gambia has been

> >given a high priority. During the 30 years of benign neglect under the

> >Jawara regime, little emphasis was placed on the development and/or

> >maintenance of The Gambia`s infrastructure. As a result, the country fell

> >into decay.

> >

> >To compensate for decades of neglect, The Gambia has embarked on a

> >multi-million dollar series of ambitious, far-reaching social-development

> >projects which are of practical, every-day use to the Gambian people. Since

> > mid-1994, the Gambian Government has expanded and improved the country’s

> >road network, including building numerous bridges, drainage ditches and

> >pipelines; boosted the strength of the national radio station to cover the

> >entire country; established the country’s first television station; funded

> >the construction of clinics and an up-country hospital(the first ever built

> >by the Government since independence); opened over a dozen middle and high

> >schools in the rural areas; renovated Banjul port; upgraded the facilities

> >at the existing air port; and completed the construction of a new, modern

> >international airport. The results have been impressive by any standard, but

> >all the more so because they were accomplished without developmental aid by

> >Western donor organisations.

> >

> >The Government has also completed beautification projects such as Arch 22, an

> >impressive 115-foot monument welcoming tourists to The Gambia`s capital. The

> >Arch, named after the July 22, 1994 coup, is dedicated to the liberation of

> >the Gambian people from the corruption of the Jawara regime.

> >

> >President Jammeh also intends to found The Gambia`s first university. In the

> >meantime, arrangements have been made with several Canadian institutions to

> >develop a university extension program for Gambian students.

> >

> >As a developing country, The Gambia has welcomed any and all efforts by

> >nations which are interested in contributing to its development. For example,

> >The Gambia has welcomed the technical and medical assistance of doctors

> >provided by Cuba, which also provide for other developing countries. Although

> >there may be doctors just as skilled from other countries, the Cuban doctors

> >are an affordable option for The Gambia’s developmental budget. The Gambia is

> >a non-aligned country and the developmental assistance which it receives is

> >economically- rather than politically-motivated.

> >

> >The Gambia has a very liberal and investor-friendly economic policies. The

> >economy has been opened to greater private sector participation and generous

> >tax policies have been developed to achieve a simplified system for granting

> >incentives to foreign investors. Foreign investors do not need Gambian

> >partners in order to invest and there are no restriction in the repatriation

> >of profit or capital as long as all required taxes are paid. The Gambia is

> >the investment haven of Africa.

> >

> >

> >Foreign Policy

> >

> >

> >In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can

> >achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the same

> >time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, the

> >foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt a

> >more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilising

> >greater support for the country’s development. The focal points of The

> >Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensure

> >national security, but extend to the realm of economic development

> >assistance.

> >

> >The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and

> >sub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance

> >the insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention

> >will be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving

> >collaboration with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of the

> >Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure

> >its full compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods,

> >capital and labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS

> >member states.

> >

> >The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations to

> >provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second

> >Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution of

> >the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the

> >Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the state

> >of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the

> >legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representatives

> >of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multiparty

> >democracy which is responsive to the needs of its people.

> >

> >The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is

> >actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding between

> >nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its

> >principal organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British

> >Commonwealth of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will

> >ensure that The Gambia continues to participate in peace-making,

> >peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent as

> >well as elsewhere in the world.

> >

> >

> > Human Rights Policies in The Gambia

> >

> >

> >The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,

> >shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to

> >live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second

> >Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible

> >to all Gambians.

> >

> >Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines these

> >human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,

> >personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assembly,

> >movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.

> >

> >At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a

> >common background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recognise

> >that rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied by

> >the notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one’s rights end

> >and where an other’s rights begin.

> >

> >The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and diverse

> >culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with many

> >African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in

> >The Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious and

> >cultural identities are common.

> >

> >Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is > the

> >predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry

> >manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional

> >values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to

> >provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people.

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >To receive more information about

> >tourism, investment opportunities, and doing business in The Gambia,

> >visit The Gambia Web Page:http//

> >

> >Department of Communication and Public Affairs

> >Ministry of External Affairs

> >Banjul, The Gambia

> >West Africa.

> >Tel: (220) 225-654, Fax: (220) 223-578

> >

> >

> >

> >

> > ********

> >

> >

> >

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 13:19:29 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: unsubscription

Message-ID: <v01540b00af17a294a632@[165.106.1.62]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Could I please be unsubscribed from the list.

Thanks.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:44:51 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Gambia and the UN.

Message-ID: <



In a previous posting, Abdou Touray wrote:



''And Latir, on the issue of Gambia's participation at the UN, I ran

into the same problem; they hardly seem to be doing anything. Even when

there are negative articles about The Gambia in the press, they do not

bother to defend the country unlike most other embassies do.''



Actually, you would be surprised to know that our Ambassador there, Pa Jallow, is actually quite good. He has a very good reputation among the rest of the diplomatic corps, especially the among the Africa group. The sad thing is that he has very little support. The office is staffed by around four to five members, with only two professional diplomats, the Amb. and Consular. Those two have a tremendous amount to cover at the Secretariat. During the General Assembly, someone from the ministry was also here but clearly that is not enough.



In light of what Greg Fagan was saying I would SUGGEST that those who concur with what I'm saying join me in advising our government to try and rectify the problem.



While rescores back home are scarce, those few funds that are available may be serve us well by increasing the staff here at our mission to the United Nations. The Gambia is an a position (or should be in a position) where they can contribute positively to the various debates and discussions at the U.N.



This year we have a perfect opportunity to improve our image on a global level after Amb. Jallow was successful in getting the Gambia elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. The problem now is that membership to ECOSOC requires quite a bit of committee work that quite honestly, those two cannot cover on their own.



The addition of two or three good hard working diplomats with the ability write their own statements would be great for the Gambia. There is quite a bit that goes on here in New York. Just about all the countries of the world are represented. The additional staff would free our Amb. of the burden of this committee work and allow him to act like his counterparts of other countries. He could then help move Gambia's foreign policy agenda more effectively working one on one with officials from other countries and the U.N. while at the same time Gambia could be properly represented as an actively participating member of the U.N.



Now that we are back to constitutional rule, there must be quite a bit of mending vis a vis our relations with the U.S. I'm sure our Embassy in Washington needs some help too, especially now the next year's budget (i.e. foreign assistance) is going to be deliberated in Congress soon. I'm sure the extra staff could be effectively shared between New York and Washington to move both agenda's forward.



Again, in the spirit of Greg's posting, if you agree why not let the rest of the list know. If you disagree or have additional or better suggestions lets hear it as well.



We are quite fortunate in that we have a Gambian diplomat amongst us who, if he doesn't mind, I'm sure will be quite happy to forward our advice to the appropriate authorities on Marina Parade in Banjul.



Peace.



Lat







------------------------------

Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 18:52:56 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CorrectionMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLESorry I meant "A wise man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes h=is own".Bass,=09I think we all know that two wrongs never make a right. A wise=20man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes that his own. From my==20point of view you seem to to advocating "Well Jawara made some mistakes,=20so why don't we all shut up(excuse my language) and let Jammeh make more=20mistakes". Please remember that at times it is too late to correct a=20mistake; in some case, you don't even have the chance to correct it.On Mon, 29 Jan 1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:> Modou Jallow wrote:> >=20> > On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:> >=20> > > Hi,> > >> > > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this much =I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very u=nstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are ve=ry apprehensive of the economy and> > thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several p=eople in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate drop =of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic dep=artment waiting to be cleared.> > >> > > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty co=mpared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down t=o 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us be=cause there is indeed a lot of une> > mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have the=statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep wonde=ring how many are making it.> > >> > > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the pin=ch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qualit=y, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at least =D100 for a single meal (small fami> > ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really making=it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing they =think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank t=o dip into savings account or if t> > hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know qui=te a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation incl=uding myself.> > >> > > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch could =have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are s=till very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed alr=ight but there are some streets th> > at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a problem=its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.> > >> > > Sarian> >=20> > Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only one> > who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia.> > It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it as=it> > is.> >=20> > The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has> > become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine the> > people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to se=> > is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.> >=20> > Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the governm=ent's> > inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed what=used> > to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a ti=me when> > anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!> >=20> > Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and th=> > Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortunes.=Where> > does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of the =Gambia> > by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gambi=> > the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, wh=ere> > the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And who> > will be the victims? None but the young generation.> >=20> > Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a gre=at> > deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this lis=t. We> > must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,> > especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.> >=20> > Ramadan Karim to all.> >=20> > Regards, Moe S. Jallow> >=20> >=20> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D> > mjallow@sct.edu > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D>=20> MOE!!> =09You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must> also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all> the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad> situation.>=20> You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people> have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as> before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the> Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%> depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other> francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba> Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his> return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the> almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof> regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become> more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficult> to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.>=20> "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT> THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI> HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS> LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL> GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE> THING AT A TIME?>=20> SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT> WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING IN> OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE> GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS> TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T> MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO> BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.>=20> =09=09=09=09=09=09REGARDS BASSS!!=20> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>=20>=20***********************************************=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 ** 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *=20**********************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 19:24:30 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: BASS, I DISAGREEMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBass, I think Nkoyo has said it all.On Thu, 30 Jan 1997, Inqs. wrote:> Mr Drammeh, excuse me if the future does not seem as rosy as you> make it out to be. If your definition of shaking things up is a clamp> down on media, year-long arrests for civilians who remained for the most> part uncharged, a multimillion dollar scandal, with huge sums of money in> private accounts, money that was supposedly meant to be invested in the> Nation and not in its leaders, a contracting economy, and an increase in> the number of people living below the poverty line, then I guess you are> right.> Excuse me, if i may seem sceptical about the present govt, but for> should they prove me wrong, it would be better for both sides. Nigerian> leaders each produce tokens justifying their ascension to power, roads,> hospitals, schools, universities etc, yet you cannot tell me that their> governments are highly unsuitable. The infrastructure though commendable> (well at least some), is outweighed by some of the more negative things> that unfortunately leave a bitter taste in the mouth, and healthy concern> for the viability of these investments.> Negativistic implies that we have no reason to be so, yet evidence> abounds to the contrary. Moral support should not be given blindly, we> should agree with what we support so that if negative consequences arise,> we can take responsibility. Once again, criticism of the gov't can only> be voiced when we have a means, freedom of speech, freedom of expression> etc.> However, to each his own. When we are displeased with what we> see, we should be allowed to disagree without be subtly accused of being> part of the previous bourgoisie, related to the ex-govt or having personal> incentives, Surely everyone on the list can accept the fact thar we are> rational human beings who can make accurate conclusions based on evidence.*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 97 19:35:54 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: <9701310136.AA01646@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainLatir, thanks for an informative response. Going through my e-mail archivesthis morning, I came across an IPS article forwarded to the list by MomodouCamara, which says the same things about Taiwan and its 'dollar diplomacy' inAfrica.You also raise a rather disturbing question... Were the funds allegedly'donated' to the Gambia in fact interest-earning loans?- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 20:52:13 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CorrectionMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE=20Sorry I meant "A wise man will quickly learn from other people's=20mistakes than his own".=20=20Bass,=09I think we all know that two wrongs never make a right. A wise=20man will quickly learn from other people's mistakes that his own. From my==20point of view you seem to to advocating "Well Jawara made some mistakes,==20so why don't we all shut up(excuse my language) and let Jammeh make more==20mistakes". Please remember that at times it is too late to correct a=20mistake; in some case, you don't even have the chance to correct it.=20=20> On Mon, 29 Jan 1996, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:>=20> > Modou Jallow wrote:> > >=20> > > On Tuesday, 1/28/97, Sarian wrote:> > >=20> > > > Hi,> > > >> > > > I just returned from the Gambia after a month vacation and this muc=h I can tell you the country is very expensive and the economy is also very=unstable. Its a fact that "some" businessmen (having talked to few) are =very apprehensive of the economy and> > > thus are holding out on imports. This was also confirmed by several=people in the Gambia Ports Authority/Customs dept of the alarming rate dro=p of containers /consignments that usually flood the sheds of the traffic d=epartment waiting to be cleared.> > > >> > > > According to these sources the Maersk lines are pretty much empty =compared to the 400 - 500 containers they used to deposit that are now down=to 60 - 70 containers per ship and this should be of concern to all of us =because there is indeed a lot of une> > > mployment in the country (can't claim percentage cause I don't have t=he statistics but there is a lot of poverty in the home land and I keep won=dering how many are making it.> > > >> > > > Even with our US dollars some of us vacationing were feeling the p=inch. Example of a cost of toilet paper D29.00 for some what mediocre qual=ity, paper napkins the same. To eat a decent meal one has to spend at leas=t D100 for a single meal (small fami> > > ly). So one couldn't help wondering how these people are really maki=ng it with the low salaries/wages and thats why when one is vacationing the=y think you can solve all their financial needs which sends you to the bank=to dip into savings account or if t> > > hat is not available to get cash from your credit cards, and I know q=uite a bit of Gambian's living abroad who were faced with this situation in=cluding myself.> > > >> > > > In my opinion, all that money that was spent building the arch coul=d have been used on other high priority projects e.g. some of the roads are=still very bad in Banjul and the kombo areas. The main roads were fixed a=lright but there are some streets th> > > at taxis cannot still get by in Banjul. Electricity is still a probl=em its on and off all the time I was there. Thats all for now.> > > >> > > > Sarian> > >=20> > > Of all those who came back from Gambia, I must say you are the only o=ne> > > who's been truthful to list members about the situation in the Gambia=..> > > It's not like we do not know what is going on, but we fail to see it =as it> > > is.> > >=20> > > The situation in Gambia is worse that one can imagine. Survival has> > > become a means that we can not truly apprehend. How do you imagine th=> > > people back home are surviving from day to day? What I would like to =see> > > is the changes that this regime promised the Gambian people.> > >=20> > > Business has been stagnant for the past couple of years due the gover=nment's> > > inability to encourage fair practices. The Jammeh regime destroyed wh=at used> > > to be the most succesful business region in West Africa. There was a =time when> > > anything and everything was availabe...now there is almost nothing!> > >=20> > > Well, what happened to the businessmen? The Lebanese got run off and =the> > > Fullas (& Sarahulleys) found better countries to invest their fortune=s. Where> > > does that leave the Gambia? These people help build the economy of th=e Gambia> > > by opening up the borders to neighboring countries. In many ways Gam=bia> > > the events in Gambia since the coup have conspired against progress, =where> > > the future of the generation will remain a hostage of the past. And w=ho> > > will be the victims? None but the young generation.> > >=20> > > Despite the awesome problems facing the country, many of us spend a g=reat> > > deal of time looking for scapegoats such as what we've seen on this l=ist. We> > > must be able to impose self-criticism or we will suffer humiliation,> > > especially if our government cannot back its words with deeds.> > >=20> > > Ramadan Karim to all.> > >=20> > > Regards, Moe S. Jallow> > >=20> > >=20> > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D> > > mjallow@sct.edu > > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D> >=20> > MOE!!> > =09You are absolutely right! WE must exercise self-critism,but me must> > also try,when telling how bad the situation has become,to include all> > the other NON-Jammeh variables that have played a role in the bad> > situation.> >=20> > You are right; many SarraHullehs and Fulas and Libanese business people> > have now found it very difficult to conduct their buisnesses as> > before,but the last time I checked with some of my co-tribesmen,the> > Sarrahullehs,what they cited as the crucial factor was the 50%> > depreciation of the CFA (the currency used by Senegal and other> > francophonic African countries),so if His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba> > Jawara can UNDO that I,for one, will not hesitate to vote for his> > return.The other variable cited by these people on the ground is the> > almost BELICOSE trade and commercial policy being adopted by the Joof> > regime in Dakar towards Gambia,simply because Mr.Jammeh has become> > more popular than himself in his own country,which is not very difficul=> > to figure out why!!I AM SURE YOU KNOW WHY.> >=20> > "KEEP HOPE ALIVE,KEEP HOPE ALIVE!!" Mr.JALLOW; I AM VERY HOPEFUL THAT> > THE VERY HAND THAT BUILT THE NOW 'NOTORIOUS'ARCH AND THE FARRAFENNI> > HOSPITAL THAT ALMOST EVERYONE IS DECIDEDLY SILENT ABOUT HERE ON THIS> > LIST - THAT VERY HAND IS CAPABLE OF SOLVING OUR THOSE TWO PERRENIAL> > GAMBIAN PROBLEMS,NAMELY ELECTRICITY AND BAD ROADS.EVER HEARD OF ONE> > THING AT A TIME?> >=20> > SINCE WE MEEKLY GAVE THIRTY-TWO STRAGHT YEARS TO OUR FORMER PRESIDENT> > WITHOUT EVER SAYING A WORD,AND WOULD HAVE ALLOWED HIM TO KEEP GREYING I=> > OFFICE UNTIL HE DIED THERE HAD THE BUYAM BOY NOT OBJECTED,WHY CAN'T WE> > GIVE JUST ONE THIRD OF THAT NUMBER OF YEARS> > TO THIS ENRGERTIC MAN AND SEE HOW THINGS WOULD TURN OUT? WELL,WE DIDN'T> > MIND THEN,AND I CAN'T SEE WHY IT SHOULD START, ALL OF A SUDDEN, TO> > BOTHER US THIS TIME AROUND.> >=20> > =09=09=09=09=09=09REGARDS BASSS!!=20> > --=20> > SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03> >=20> >=20>=20> **********************************************> *=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *> * 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *> * University of Bridgeport *> * Bridgeport, CT 06604 *> * Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *=20> **********************************************>=20>=20>=20***********************************************=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 ** 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *=20**********************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 21:00:18 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970130204210.24473D-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,To add to the Taiwan issue, there is an article in The New YorkTimes yesterday (1-29-97) that says that Taiwan recently paid North Koreato store some of Taiwan's nuclear waste. If you add this to the factthat Taiwan was one of the staunchest supporters of apartheid, thepicture becomes less rosy. The Taiwanese government has in fact acquireda reputation for paying struggling countries to do things that they wouldnot otherwise do.An example of this was when The Gambia introduced a resolutionlast year in the UN seeking Taiwan's admittance to the UN. This is an actthat even the US is afraid of committing for China is a veto-wieldingpower. What price The Gambia will pay for this confrontation I am sure wewill find out soon for China does not shy away from confrontation.To give you a taste of the prowess of the Gambian Foreign Ministryconsider the following story. According to the Januray 2nd, 1997 issue ofThe Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openlycampaigning for John Major. This not only violates the cardinal rule ofdiplomacy, non-participation in partisan politics, but is not a clever betbecause according to most polls, Tony Blair is heavily favored to win theelections. Again, we cannot say how this will affect our beloved country.But do not be surprised if Blair is not excited that a poor country likeThe Gambia was spending its scarce resources to campaign against him.And Latir, on the issue of Gambia's participation at the UN, I raninto the same problem; they hardly seem to be doing anything. Even whenthere are negative articles about The Gambia in the press, they do notbother to defend the country unlike most other embassies do.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYDept. of Computer ScienceColumbia University New York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 22:53:23 -0500 (EST)From: AJagne@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 970130224645_817914481@emout14.mail.aol.com Hi I am Al-Hassan Jagne. I am happy to be a member of Gambia-l to discussissues with others about Gambia.Thank you,Al-Hassan------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 13:14:54 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: what a shocker!Message-ID: < 199701310410.NAA03439@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448"---1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Can our members in the US comment on this? I doubt its authenticity,but I do not know the facts.Lamin Drammeh.---1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from mara.africaonline.com (ns2.africaonline.com [199.103.210.2]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with ESMTP id JAA16625 for < mankata@iuj.ac.jp >; Thu, 30 Jan 1997 09:28:42 +0900Received-Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 13:49:47 -0500Received: from PACIFIC-CARRIER-ANNEX.MIT.EDU by AfricaOnline.com (NX5.67f2/NX3.0M)id AA02337; Wed, 29 Jan 97 13:50:09 -0500Received: from inet.d48.lilly.com by MIT.EDU with SMTPid AA07414; Wed, 29 Jan 97 13:49:41 ESTReceived: from mr.lilly.com by INET.D48.LILLY.COM (PMDF V5.0-6 #15017)id < 01IESCVABN9C00BEM2@INET.D48.LILLY.COM > for okyeame@mit.edu; Wed,29 Jan 1997 13:48:26 -0500 (EST)Received: with PMDF-MR; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:07 +0000 (GMT)Mr-Received: by mta MAI01.MUAS; Relayed; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:07 +0000Mr-Received: by mta MAI01A; Relayed; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:15 +0000Mr-Received: by mta MCDEV1; Relayed; Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:16 +0000Disclose-Recipients: prohibitedDate: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 18:47:07 +0000 (GMT)From: WILSON ALBERT A < WILSON_ALBERT_A@LILLY.COM Subject: Re: what a shocker!In-Reply-To: <72304192107991/786596@CRPVAX>To: okyeame@MIT.EDU Message-Id: <2407471329011997/A34098/MAI01A/11B1EB6F0600*@MHS>Autoforwarded: falseMime-Version: 1.0Importance: normalPriority: normalSensitivity: Company-ConfidentialUa-Content-Id: 11B1EB6F0600X400-Mts-Identifier: [;2407471329011997/A34098/MAI01A]Hop-Count: 2Sender: owner-okyeame@AfricaOnline.Com Precedence: bulkContent-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII>amanfuor,>this came from the african-american network at my job. this is both>shocking and interesting!. aluta continua, blacks are really under seige!.>read on.>preacher.>**************************************************************************>>To: Everyone in group UNKNOWN IVM1>>Please read this everyone, if not today, soon.>>>>>> Hello everyone,>>>> Over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, I had the pleasure and>>opportunity to participate in the "The Road that Led to Freedom" trip,>>sponsored by V-103, 106 Jamz, Seaway National Bank, Southwest Airlines,>>Ameritech and other sponsors. During this trip, we visited Birmingham,>Selma,>>Tuskeegee, Montgomery and Atlanta. I cannot begin to explain what an>>enlightening experience this was! We went through various cities>becoming>>even more familiar with Dr. King's (as well as other civil rights>leaders)>>mission and vision. We also were privileged to gain an abundance of>>information regarding the "foot soldiers" who assisted our leaders during>the>>movement. There was, in particular, an issue which was brought up that>will>>effect EVERYONE so, please read on. As everyone should be aware, in>1965,>>President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voters Rights Act. This was>created>>to allow Blacks the right to vote.>>>> In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed an amendment to extend this>right>>for an additional twenty-five years. You guessed it... In 2007 (ten>years>>from now), Congress will decide whether or not Blacks should retain the>right>>to vote. In order for this to be passed, thirty-eight states will have>to>>approve an extension. For me, as well as many others, this was the first>time>>that we had heard this -- thus, bringing concern to all of us! What many>>Blacks before us fought and even died for as well as the milestones that>we,>>as Blacks have achieved, this can be taken away from us...AGAIN!>>>> If this issue has taken you by surprise as well, I encourage YOU to>contact>>your Congressperson, alderperson, senator -- anyone in government, that>you>>put your vote behind and ask them what are they doing to -- firstly, to>get>>the extension and furthermore, make our right to vote a LAW. This has to>>become a law in order for our right to vote to no longer be up for>discussion,>>review and/or evaluation. (Remember: Blacks are the only group of people>who>>require permission under the United States Constitution to vote!)>>>> Secondly, ask your representative how can we as Black individuals make>our>>voice a louder one and become a foot soldier of the present! Bonnie>DeShong,>>co-host of V-103's "The Monds Squad", who was also surprised to hear of>this,>>will be recapping this weekend's events on the afternoon show. John>Davis of>>V-103 and CBS will also have excerpts of this trip aired on Channel 2>during>>Black History Month (dates to be determined).>>>> As American people, we cannot "drop the ball" on this one! We have come>too>>far to be forced to take such a large step back. So, please let's push>on>>and forward to continue to build the momentum towards gaining equality.>>>> Please pass this on to others, as I am sure that many more individuals>are>>not aware of this.>>>> Thanks>>>>>>Gil Edozien>>Barb Eppes>>Tim Butts>>------------------------------ Forwarded Message>--------------------------------1560463-1908670810-78577:#1216872448--------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 13:39:28 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fw: The Ebonics Debate...Message-ID: < 199701310434.NAA03807@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,How about this on Ebonics?Lamin Drammeh.On Thu, 30 Jan 1997 22:32:56 +0900, ussy@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...>Enjoy the humor..Ty>For those of you who don't the background on this, Ebonics is a language>that originates from the inner-city African-Americans.>A Friend of mine has a 16 year old son named Leroy. He attends Oakland>High School where they teach EBONICS as a second language. Last Week>he was given an easy homework assignment. All he had to do was put each>of the following words in a sentence. This is what Leroy did...>1. RECTUM....I had two cadillacs and my old lady Rectum both.>2. HOTEL....I gave my girlfriend da crabs and the Hotel Everybody.>3. ODYSSEY...I told my bro, you Odyssey the jugs on this hoe.>4. STAIN....My mother-in-law axed if I was Stain for dinner again.>5. SELDOM...My cousin gave me two tickets to the Knicks game, so I>Seldom.>6. PENIS....I went to the doctor and he handed me a cup and said>Penis.>7. CATACOMB..DON King was at the fight the other night, man, somebody>give that Catacomb.>8. FORCLOSE..If I pay alimony this month, I'll have no money Forclose.>9. UNDERMINE..There is a fine lookin' hoe livin' in the apartment>Undermine.>10. TRIPOLI...I was gonna buy my old lady a bra but I couldn't fine no>Tripoli>11. DISAPPOINTMENT...My parole officer tol me if I miss Disappointment>they gonna send me back to the Big House.>12. INCOME...I just got in bed wit dee hoe and income my wife.>13. HONOR...At the rape trial, the Judge axed my buddy, who B Honor>first?>14. FORTIFY...I axed da hoe how much? And she say Fortify.>15. ISRAEL..Alonso tried to sell me a Rolex, I said man, that looks>fake. He said, no Israel>Needless to say Leroy got an A God Bless America..------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 21:13:11 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMMENTARYMessage-ID: < 199701310513.VAA28455@thesky.incog.com BTW - Tombong you lied about something."The business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there are no shortages and prices are falling by the day".I was not successful in locating a single snakes and ladders game for my brother, Tony. I ended up sending him the old one I had here in California because there is a shortage of the game. No matter how insignificant the item is, a shortage is still a shortage. So get your facts straight before you attack/accuse anybody.Sarian> From sarian@ns Thu Jan 30 15:16:05 1997> Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 15:10:30 -0800> From: sarian@ns (Sarian Loum)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: COMMENTARY> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi Tombong,> Before you go on accusing people of dishonesty, untruthfullness, baffling comments or reports, misinformation propaganda and bending the truth, you ought to stop and think about what you just said and how contradictory it is. You just agreed that:> >It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped> >since the military take over.> So what and how have I grossly overstated and misrepsented facts? Again you said:> >It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major> >streets that have been paved.> Again how am I dishonest from my observations which other people by the way have mentioned? As far as the price of rice, sugar & the rest being dropped, does that mean its affordable to all? And the answer is certainly no! You may not be aware of the high unemployment in the country especially these teens being thrown out of the school with the lousy educational system we have, because you are employed and one of the so called elites that can't or don't have the time to hang around with these needy people. If I were the only person that complined of the situation in Gambia then one could say aha shes a whiner or just an unhappy camper but this comes up again and again. Like I said even with our US dollars one was really feeling the pinch thus the realization that people are striving hard to make it on a daily basis. I've forgotten for a while what it feels like to wake up and be penniless and wonder how bread gets put on the table, thanks to my holiday in Gambia. I'!m !> no Jawarra supporter and in no means suggesting poverty wasn't around during the Jawarra regime but it is still present and worst.> I buy toilet paper and I have every right to complain about how expensive it is. Whether the average Gambian buys it or not is besides the point. And talking about being a propagandist, need I not remind you that out of the whole Gambia-l members you are the most propagandist who dutifully tells us of all the wonderful things your employer has done for the nation and neglect to mention all his blunders and unaccountability. Just remember that before you go running your mouth and accusing someone of the above, you are the most guiltiest of your statement below.> "This does not however give us the licenses for> misinformation propaganda and bending the truth".> For a change you should be truthful about our country and your employer and be brave enough to say the good and bad he does even if that cost you your job, instead you ignore some of our inquiries especially the Swiss bank scandal because that implicates your employer and theres no way of defending him. The Jammeh and the Jawarra government have one thing in common "CORRUPTION" one did it in three decades and the other is just starting.> BTW - your reply to my mail didn't come as a surprise at all, infact it was expected I was just wondering why it took so long.> Sarian> > From TSaidy1050@aol.com Thu Jan 30 08:06:35 1997> > Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 11:02:37 -0500 (EST)> > From: TSaidy1050@aol.com > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: COMMENTARY> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Gambia-l,> >> > The discussions on the list have been very interesting of late, especially> > since the National Assembly elections. It was also good that some members of> > the list were in The Gambia during the elections and witnessed first hand how> > open and fair the elections were.> >> > Some of the comments or reports by those who were in The Gambia recently are> > some times very baffling. We owe it to ourselves and our people to be honest> > and truthful when it comes to matters affecting our nation. Some of us, our> > uncles, cousins, fathers, family friends etc. have been affected by the> > coming of Jammeh in to The Gambian political scene. However, we should not> > allow these relationships to cloud our thinking and judgement. I know it is> > very difficult some times to discuss issues relating to The Gambia without> > being personal.> >> > For some of us there is nothing Jammeh can do to satisfy them, and this is> > the beauty of the whole matter. The Gambia is now a democratic country and> > every one has the right to whatever opinion he or she has. The Gambia-l is> > also an other democratic forum where we all can agree to disagree, or> > disagree to agree. This does not however give us the licenses for> > misinformation propaganda and bending the truth. As the proverb goes-- " you> > can force the horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink".> >> > I was startled by Sirains comments and observations of the situation in The> > Gambia. I believe the facts were grossly over stated to put it mildly. The> > examples she gave were not good ones, especially judging from the realities> > in The Gambia. She gave an example of the cost of toilet papers, and the> > movement of cargo at the ports authority.> >> > My question is how many Gambians buy toilet papers and how many Gambians care> > how much a toilet paper cost. We need to remember that this is The Gambia we> > are talking about and not Washington DC, Atlanta or New York City, were> > practically every house hold uses toilet papers. Less than 10% of Gambian> > house hold buys toilet papers, in fact it is almost impossible to get toilet> > papers in any shop outside the Greater Banjul area.> >> > There are more essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, fish, meat> > etc. whose price have gone down in the last six months. For example a 100> > kilos bag of rice can be bought for D150.00. For some of us who buy rice for> > our parents and family friends, would notice that after the military take> > over the price of rice when up to D200. 00 per bag, or even more. The> > business community have regain confidence in the economy and as such there> > are no shortages and prices are falling by the day.> >> > Some have suffered since the military take and some are still suffering, but> > the majority of Gambians are happy with the achievements of Jammeh. Those who> > were living a false live and living beyond their means are the ones suffering> > the most. Those who were earning D1500.00 per month and spending D5,000.00> > to D10,000.00 a month are the ones suffering the most because they no longer> > can steal the money to finance their live style. For some of us, who whenever> > we go to The Gambia, visit friends and relatives in the provinces, know that> > things have improved since July 22, 1994.> >> > It is true that the volume of trade at Gambia Ports Authority has dropped> > since the military take over. The trend has since changed and it is picking> > up. There are a lot of factors to explain the low volume of cargo coming in> > to Banjul. More than 60% of commodities being imported into The Gambia are> > re-exported in to the neighbouring countries through Senegal. In 1993 the> > Senegalese Government closed the borders with The Gambia for the transhipment> > of goods. This created a big problem and the borders are still closed, but> > the good thing is that there are on going negotiation to open the borders for> > transhipment of goods. The borders will be opened soon. Because of this> > border closure, entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to sell their> > commodities and as such the volume of imports dropped. Even with this drop,> > there has not been any lay-off or redundancies at the Ports Authority. The> > people affected the are the daily paid labourers, and those officials who> > were bribed by importers for fast clearance of the goods. Most of these> > labourers are absorbed in the ongoing projects. Thousands of Gambians have> > since found employment in the projects, but most of us are blind to this. I> > bet you those in the construction industry are not complaining, and the> > additional teachers employed are not complaining either. The unemployment> > rate in the country is very low compared to the Jawara era. Again it is a> > democratic forum some of us will see only the things they want to see.> >> > It is true that not all streets of Banjul are paved, it is only the 16 major> > streets that have been paved. The rest of the streets will be taken care of> > in the phase of the BANJUL STREETS PROJECT that will commence by the end of> > the year(after the rainy season).> >> >> > This is part one.> >> > PEACE> > TOMBONG SAIDY> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 14:28:14 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tombong, watch out.Message-ID: < 199701310523.OAA04998@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITombong,In my postings I try to be as impersonal as possible. The reasonbeing, I hate to take on others personally. But this time I ammotivated by your posting to do exactly that. It is indeed against theethics of human understanding for one to take on his representative;an 'ambassador' of one's dear country. However, if your comprehensionskills are as low as you have demonstrated of late, please permit meto say that I am disappointed. My posting on 'political reasoning'may be thought provocating, but by no means a condemnation of APRC nora praise-singing of the former leadership. I hate to do both becauseof my vantage position. I have never licked the boots of PPP and I donot intend to do that for any other. I have my conscience! Where isyours? Even a grade 6 pupil back home will be at odds with what youcalled a 'shift of gears'. The dearth of human resources within theGambia cannot be the creation of a two-year old regime; lack ofdoctors, judges and what have you transcend politics. Even thefiercest supporters of APRC couldn't complain about what I wrote, butperhaps you have been deluded into an illusion that whenever a personmentions the Gambia the AFPRC is under attack. Behold! 'StraightTalk' is the new paradigm. Ride with the wave and save our country.If you are looking for someone anti-APRC, look somewhere. I am notavailable for trivial personal discourse. It sags my brain! Please,have a second go at the postings in question and repent. Otherwise, Iwill petition our President about how you can misunderstand evenwritten communication which can be read over and over for comprehension.Am I clear?Lonta!Lamin Drammeh------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 07:18:34 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970131061955.AAA14740@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Isatou Bojang has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from her. Welcome to the Gambia-l Isatou, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 07:18:34 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: New Figures Paint NewMessage-ID: <19970131061955.AAB14740@LOCALNAME>/* ---------- "IPS: AFRICA: New Figures Paint New" ---------- */Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 21-Jan-97 ***Title: AFRICA: New Figures Paint New Privatisation PictureBy Darius BazarganLONDON, Jan 21 (IPS) - New studies suggest that some views ofprivatisation of state enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa may havebeen based on out-of-date data that obscures much higher levels ofprivatisation since the early 1990s.In those African countries where state owned business dominatesthe formal economy, comprehensive privatisation programmes are seenby the World Bank and the IMF as key to the development of a strongprivate sector -- itself the medium-to-long term objective of thestructural adjustment programmes set by the two across Africa.''A lot of these companies could be operating at a profit,'' EricChinje, World Bank External Affairs officer for Africa, told IPSfrom Washington, ''so evidently there is a direct connectionbetween state management of these companies and their potential, orlack of it, for making a profit.''Until this year most privatisation studies in Africa had beenbased on two World Bank data sets, the second of which --'Privatisation and Foreign Investment in the Developing World 1988-92, World Bank Staff Working Paper 1202 -- revealed a story ofslow, often faltering privatisations, with only 172 transactionslisted.Both reports concentrated on only a handful of countries, namelyCote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Niger, Togo and Uganda in the firstinstance, and Ghana, Mozambique and Nigeria in the second.Now new World Bank statistics -- 'A Summary of Privatisation ofPublic Enterprise : African Development Indicators, 1996' -- whichlists some 1,019 sales to the end of last year, paint a busierpicture.''One of the problems is that, until last year, some countries,such as Madagascar, were just not included in their (the Bank's)data set at all,'' analyst Paul Bennell told IPS from Harare.A fellow at Sussex University's Institute for Development StudiesBennell is the author of a new study -- 'IDS Working Paper 41,Privatisation in Sub-Saharan Africa: Progress and Prospects for the1990s.' This study found a total of 1,165 transactions up until mid-1996.''When you look in detail at a particular country there are quitea number of transactions that are not included by the World Bank.It's both missing countries and missing data in countries that arecovered,'' he says.In Mozambique, for example, the IDS study found that the totalnumber of sales transactions between 1980 and mid-1996 was 647.Even discounting the large number of very small privatisations --the Bank's African privatisation data only includes transactionsvalued at 50,000 dollars or more -- this figure was nearly doublethe Bank's final 1996 figure for the country of 394.Africa's experience of privatising state business has been varied.and in a global context, meagre. Though IDS figures for 1980-1995African privatisations may exceed past Bank estimates, at 2.73billion dollars between 1988-1995, sub-Saharan Africanprivatisation adds up to just one percent of the value of all suchdivestitures worldwide.''In some (African) countries it's very far ahead and in othersit's quite slow,'' says Michael Power, Director of InstitutionalGroup Affairs for Africa and the Middle East at Barings AssetManagement, whose 'Simba' fund has invested 30 million dollars onthe continent.''In places like Mozambique, Uganda and Zaire, they have beenfairly radical in terms of their privatisation campaigns and havegot things going.''On the other hand, adds Christina Quattek, an Africa specialist atthe Economist Intelligence Unit, there are quite a number that onlypaid lip service to privatisation. ''In Zimbabwe the process hasn'tactually advanced that much, whereas in Ghana over the last fewyears there have been progressive steps taken towards privatisationand commercialisation.''''Most firms have been incredibly badly managed under the statesector for the past 20 to 30 years,'' says Francis Beddington ofBritain's Overseas Development Administration. ''A lot of theseinstitutions are a heavy drain on government resources that couldbe better used for health, education and so on.''The IDS Working Paper defines three groups of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. 'Major' privatisers include Benin, Guinea and Mali.'Modest' privatisers, where typically less than 10 percent of thetotal value of public assets has been divested include BurkinaFaso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal andTogo in West Africa, and Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania,Uganda and Zambia in East and Central Africa.The rest, some 25 other African nations, are dubbed 'minimal andnon-privatisers'.Of the 1,165 privatisation deals -- including 895 outright salesand 168 liquidations -- in 32 African countries by mid 1996, morethan half were in the manufacturing sector. Agriculture, finance,hotels and tourism, and trade accounted for a further 27.7 percent.The largest state enterprises, mainly utilities, mining andtransport enterprises, have generally remained untouched, however.The obstacles are generally assumed to be political. ''If you arerestructuring or privatising the tendency is to initially laypeople off until these companies become profitable again.'' saysChinje.''At a time of general macroeconomic reforms the idea of puttingpeople on the streets is a politically sensitive one.''But Bennell argues that progress against national targets has beenpoor in most countries even though political opposition is said bysome, not to be the factor it once was.''Political opposition to the handing over of strategicindustries, possibly to foreign ownership is far less of an issuecompared to the late 1980s,'' says Bennell.''In countries like Tanzania and Zambia there are concerns aboutindigenous people having the resources to buy these enterprises,but when it comes to the crunch the governments haven't objected tolocal white and Asian capital buying these enterprises off, or thelimited involvement of foreign companies in very big enterprises.''In Uganda over half of all privatised enterprises have beenrepossessions by their mainly Asian former owners. ''Uganda hasbeen preparing state owned banks (for sale),'' notes Quattek -- ithas been a drawn out process to prepare them for privatisationbecause of the large amount of bad debt that the banks had. But Ithink it will go ahead in the next year. I do see it picking up.''''There will be a couple of big privatisations in places likeKenya,'' adds Power. ''These are the ones I tend to look at becausethere is a stock market to back them up. Countries where therearen't stock markets; Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and places likethat have seen privatisations continuing fairly quickly too. Therewill be a couple of newcomers, Malawi will join the game as well.''Bennell maintains that the privatisation process will acceleratethroughout 1997 and beyond. ''My view is that in five to sevenyears time most of these state run enterprises will have gone.''Ten years ago the key question for most governments in Sub-Saharan Africa was why they should privatise, now they areprimarily concerned with how privatisation programmes can bedesigned and implemented most effectively.''But the question that remains, notes Kevin Watkins of Oxfam'sPolicy Unit, it whether African privatisation is being safelypursued.''I think the problem in a lot of contexts is that privatisationhas become a euphemism for the creation of a private sectormonopoly,'' Watkins says. ''This doesn't necessarily address manyof the problems it was supposed to.''For public utilities, like water distribution, the case forpublic ownership is very strong. The problem has been that donorsand the World bank have pursued this agenda in a very ideologicallydriven way without concern for looking at the specificcircumstances of particular industries.''Watkins cites the case of Zambia where there was a strong case forincreasing private sector equity in the copper mining industry, buta much weaker one for privatising the grain marketing board.''We are not saying there shouldn't be a private sectorinvolvement in grain marketing,'' he says.''But where you have a very large segment of the population thatdepends on public facilities in order to get access to markets, andin which the private sector might not wish to operate because it'snot profitable, then there is clearly a tension between the pursuitof private sector profit and the public good.''In a lot of these sectors words like 'profit' and 'loss' aresomewhat dubious.'' (END/IPS/DB/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/----[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 07:18:33 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) IPS: AFRICA: African World Bank AndMessage-ID: <19970131061955.AAC14740@LOCALNAME>/* ---------- "IPS: AFRICA: African World Bank And" ---------- */Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 17-Jan-97 ***Title: AFRICA: African World Bank And IMF Governors Urge New ApproachBy Angeline OyogPARIS, Jan 17 (IPS) -- Long used to being told what to do, toprepresentatives of African countries to the World Bank and theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) are taking the front seat todefine by themselves their development goals and priorities.In a three-day meeting in Paris which ended Friday, Bank and IMFgovernors met from Africa with donors to discuss an initiative torely on African resources in building up the capacities of theirinstitutions.''Many things have been done to boost Africa's capabilities, bythe World Bank or others. But we have noted that these efforts havenot been successful,'' said Marcel Doupamby-Matoka, Finance andEconomic Minister of Gabon and president of the African group.''When the question was raised in 1995, we said that the analysismust come from the Africans themselves. The heart of the problemis, Africans must define their own needs. We don't want developmentat any price,'' said Matoka.The African Ministers came to Paris armed with the conclusions ofthe working group tasked with studying the impact of World Bankpolicies and programmes in improving the capacities of Africaninstitutions.The report was presented to the donors this week, after beingsubmitted to World Bank President James Wolfensohn last October intime for the annual meetings in Washington.The report proposes organising a consultative group that wouldinclude African representatives and donors whose mission is to seethrough this changing relationship between Africans and donors, tocollect information and criticise and correct what they see aswrong.Sharpening Africa's capacities lies at the heart of itsdevelopment, the report concludes. It means developing its humanresources, reforming its public institutions and improvingprocedures and systems.Africa recognises that if it does not develop its capacities, itmay never be able to overcome the enormous social and economicdifficulties it is facing. It must be able to manage its ownresources, plan and execute its own reform programmes, develop itspersonnel through education and training and provide essentialsocial services.It is Africans, however, and individual countries who must takecharge of reinforcing their capacities. While the differentcountries share common points, the aptitudes of their people andthe level of competence of their institutions vary from country tocountry.To be able to reinforce their capacities, African countries mustset down ''good'' government practices and give weight totransparency and responsibility. They must also professionalise andde-politicise public service, upgrade the personnel's competencesand change the system of recruitment and promotion.They must likewise evaluate the needs, the levels of competenceand the weaknesses and the strengths of their institutions.While acknowledging the efforts of the Bank to beef up theircapacities, African countries put the blame on its failures oninappropriate practices and approaches.The Bank, the report pointed out, has invested a lot in capacity-building in Africa but has often complained about how theirclients' lack of competence has compromised its work.According to a Bank study, only 28 percent of the institutionalcapacity-building projects financed by the Bank's Africa region mettheir objectives.In Africa's eyes, the Bank's failed efforts can be explained by anarrow interpretation of capacity-building, resulting in limitedactivities and incoherent policies. Programmes to reform the publicservice have also been badly conceived. It has also neglected theimportance of higher education.After an investigation, the Bank's borrowers feel that it hasburdened them with bureaucratic requirements without taking note ofthe African administrations' capacities. The Bank, they feel, hasalso favoured foreign technical assistance and dismissed localexpertise.To compensate Africa's lack of capacities, the Bank, they feel,has tended to take charge of defining the policies, and in theconception and execution of projects. As a consequence, it has letgo of occasions of developing Africa's competences and using itsown resources. (END/IPS/AO/MOM/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/----[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 01:30:59 -0600From: Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A parable from NPRMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970131073059.0068d8dc@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-L'ers,I have been lurking on this list since I subscribed some 10 days ago. Imust confess that I have been somewhat distressed about the level of vitriolthat has been evident in the postings that I have read. Unfortunately, myknowledge of the socio-economic and political situation is not as informedas I'd like it to be and I hoped that this list would help me become more aufait with matters Gambian. Unfortunately, IMHO there has been more heatthan light.This situation came to mind whilst I was listening to a program on the USNational Public Radio. The report concerned an argument between developersand environmentalist over Lake Tahoe, a famed natural beauty spot in thewestern united states. Following an earlier court case the judge, wisely inmy opinion, made a condition of the settlement that the two parties shouldhold meetings together and concentrate on points of consensus rather thanconflict. This they did and through this process out of approximately 25outstanding issues they managed to concur and develop strategies for about17 of them. There were still some issues that the two parties involved wereat odds with but they had managed to make progress on many fronts that theyhad not previously known about. As many of you know who are based here inthe states, the passions involved over environmental issues are oftengreatly inflamed. However, this process of consensus building enabledresolution of many problems that previously seemed intractable.Surely, the motivating factor for belonging to such a list as this, is thatthere is a love of homeland or affection of a place once lived, as in mycase, that engenders a heartfelt desire for a better future for Gambia.Thus when someone posts good discussion points be it about education orhealth or politics shouldn't we try and focus on these kind of issues wherewe can strive for a consensus that may help the future prosperity and wellbeing of the citizens of Gambia. Obviously mistakes have been made in thepast and they will be made in the future, and they should be noted; butisn't the point that something should be learned from such things.I for one do not learn well when all I hear is noise.Just my tuppence worth. :)Greg------------------------------------------------------------------------------------TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997)Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tel(504) 584 1759Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu WWW: http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:06:47 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A parable from NPRMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970131090647.006c52b4@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Greg!Thanks a lot for giving a fair and well elaborated judgement of the state ofaffair on Gambia-l and/or within Gambians. It's always fruitful to be seeingthings from another angle. Its rather unfortunate that egotism dominatesmost of individual opinion here; and so much sad that despite we all knowthat without some consensus of opinion, progress is never achieved, we stillput self-interest ahead of national interest. I appreciate the fact thatself-interest is very human and is in every animal but it cannot and willnever be a prerequisite for nation building. Curbing such a mentality withinourselves (Gambians) is yet another path within all other hard roads weought to walk through, before reaching the destination of progress, and forsomeone to remind us of this is just an incredible gesture. Once again, Thanks!PEACE!!::)))Abdou OujimaiAt 01:30 31.01.97 -0600, you wrote:>Gambia-L'ers,>I have been lurking on this list since I subscribed some 10 days ago. I>must confess that I have been somewhat distressed about the level of vitriol>that has been evident in the postings that I have read. Unfortunately, my>knowledge of the socio-economic and political situation is not as informed>as I'd like it to be and I hoped that this list would help me become more au>fait with matters Gambian. Unfortunately, IMHO there has been more heat>than light.>This situation came to mind whilst I was listening to a program on the US>National Public Radio. The report concerned an argument between developers>and environmentalist over Lake Tahoe, a famed natural beauty spot in the>western united states. Following an earlier court case the judge, wisely in>my opinion, made a condition of the settlement that the two parties should>hold meetings together and concentrate on points of consensus rather than>conflict. This they did and through this process out of approximately 25>outstanding issues they managed to concur and develop strategies for about>17 of them. There were still some issues that the two parties involved were>at odds with but they had managed to make progress on many fronts that they>had not previously known about. As many of you know who are based here in>the states, the passions involved over environmental issues are often>greatly inflamed. However, this process of consensus building enabled>resolution of many problems that previously seemed intractable.>Surely, the motivating factor for belonging to such a list as this, is that>there is a love of homeland or affection of a place once lived, as in my>case, that engenders a heartfelt desire for a better future for Gambia.>Thus when someone posts good discussion points be it about education or>health or politics shouldn't we try and focus on these kind of issues where>we can strive for a consensus that may help the future prosperity and well>being of the citizens of Gambia. Obviously mistakes have been made in the>past and they will be made in the future, and they should be noted; but>isn't the point that something should be learned from such things.>I for one do not learn well when all I hear is noise.>Just my tuppence worth. :)>Greg>---------------------------------------------------------------------------->-------->TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997)>Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tel(504) 584 1759>Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu >WWW: http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan >---------------------------------------------------------------------------->--------------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 04:25:45 -0500 (EST)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DV-98 LOTTERY PROGRAMMessage-ID: < 970131042544_1446899013@emout12.mail.aol.com Hello fellow members,Thought you might be interested to know thatthe final lottery program will be in effect on february third. This findround is a month long, so make sure you send in your forms by the fifth ofMarch. The registration period will begin at noon on Monday, February 3,1997. The forms should be available at your personnel office, or at anyimmigration office. GOOD LUCK.M.B. Krubally------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:45:51 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 199701310945.KAA24091@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTombong, i read you "WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA" and was not really happywith the FACT SHEET. I would=B4t say it was badly but poorly written with=manyfacts left out. That means to say it would be an insufficient introductionto foreigners. If i were you iwould have written it in this manner:GEOGRAPHY: AFRICALOCATION: WEST AFRICA 13 DEGREES WEST, 16 DEGREES NORTHCAPITAL: BANJULBOUNDARIES: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH BORDERED BY THE REPUBLIC OFSENEGAL, AND WEST THE ATLANTIC OCEANAREA: 11,300 SQ. KM. (4,361 SQ MLS)POPULATION: 1,2 MILLIONCURRENCY: DALASIRESSOURCES: GROUNDNUTS, FISHRIES, PALM KERNELSLANGUAGES: ENGLISH (official) TRIBAL LANGUAGESRELIGIONS: ISLAM, CHRISTINIATY, ANNIMISMETHNIC GROUPS: MANDINKA, FULA, WOLLOF, JOLA, SERAHULLEH, MANJAGOSINDEPENDENCE: 18. FEBRUARY 19651. REPUBLIC: JULY 1970, FIRST PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA K. JAWARA2. REPUBLIC: 1996 PRESIDENT YAYA A.J.J. JAMMEHNATIONAL ANTHEM: FOR THE GAMBIAPOLITICS: MULTI PARTY SYSTEMFLAG: RED, BLUE, GREEN HORIZONTAL STRIPES, WITH NARROWWHITE STRIPS EDGING THE BLUEMEMEBER: UN, GATT, ECOWAS, COMMONWEALTH, IBRD, OAU, MUSLIM=LEAGUESUFFRAGE: UNIVERSALGROWTH RATE: 3.25 % (1996)INFLATION: 5 %GNP: $ 740 MILLION (WHAT IS GDP)PER CAPITA INCOME: $ 800PEACEOMAR. S. SAHO=20At 11:56 30.01.97 -0500, you wrote:>GAMBIA-L,>Below is a White Paper on The Gambia for your information.>Tombong Saidy=20>THE GAMBIA:>THE SECOND REPUBLIC>1997>=20>A WHITE PAPER PRODUCED BY>THE GOVERNMENT OF=20>THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA>FACT SHEET: THE SECOND REPUBLIC AT A GLANCE>Geography: =20>Location: In West Africa, bordering the Atlantic=Ocean> and both the banks of The Gambia>river, =20> surrounded on all three sides by>Senegal. =20>Area: 11,300 sq. km - the smallest country>on=20> in West Africa.>People:>Population: 1,200,000>Ethnic Groups: Mandinka (42%), Fula (18%), Wolof (16%),> =20> Jola(10%), Serahulleh(9%)>Religions: 85% Muslim, 12% Christian>Languages: English (official), Mandinka, Wolof,>Fula,=20> Jola, and other indigenous>languages>Government:>Type: The Second Republic of The Gambia>(1996), =20> after the Transitional>Government(1994-96)>Capital: Banjul>Constitution: 1996>Political Parties: 4 registered political parties, the largest>of =20> which are:>n The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and=20> Construction(APRC)>n United Democratic Party(UDP)>Suffrage: Universal>Economy: =20>GDP: $740 million>Growth Rate: 3.25% annually (1996 estimate)>Inflation: 5%>Per Capita Income: $800>1=20>The Gambia`s Transition to Democracy>>From independence in 1965 until 1994, The Gambia was ruled by Sir Dawda>Kairaba Jawara. During the Jawara years, The Gambia experienced political>lethargy, economic stagnation and poverty. The Gambia began to decay in an>environment of economic decadence, social collapse and moral bankruptcy.> Although democratically-elected, the Jawara government was renown for=being>corrupt and inept. Jawara`s patronage ensured his constant election>throughout his 30 years in power.>In July 1994 a small group of army officers peacefully stood up to the>patronage and corruption of President Jawara`s government. Jawara fled=the>country. Because the Jawara government was out of touch with the people,>the Gambian people began to see that democracy must go hand in hand with>transparency, accountability, equality and economic development. They>understood that a democracy can not exist, under any circumstances, without>sustainable economic, political and social advancement. The goal of these>officers was to establish a responsive and responsible government that=would>provide effective leadership and stimulate the development of The Gambia.>The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) was formed to lead The>Gambia through a transition period which would lead to the establishment of>the Second Republic. In December of 1994, AFPRC Chairman Yahya A J J =Jammeh>established a National Consultative Committee (NCC) which was charged with>conducting a nation-wide consultation with the Gambian people on the>timetable for the transition. The Gambian people, through the NCC, voiced>their preference for a two-year timetable instead of the four years>originally envisioned by the AFPRC. The AFPRC accepted the recommendation=of>the NCC and presidential elections were scheduled for July 1996, although>this was later pushed back to September 26 for organisational reasons.>In preparation for the establishment of the Second Republic, a new>constitution was drafted and, after thorough debates, review and amendments>by all concerned citizens, was put before the Gambian people in a national>referendum. With a voter turnout of about 83%, Gambians overwhelmingly=voted>to approve the new constitution on August 8, 1996. The new constitution>provides for the separation of powers and establishes checks and balances>among the various branches of government. Among other things, the>constitution also lowered the voting age, guarantees the independence of=the>media, and protects the rights of women, children and the disabled.>Candidates from four political parties competed in the presidential=elections>of September 26, 1996. Yahya Jammeh, the AFPRC Chairman who had recently>retired from the military, received 56% of the vote while Mr. Ousainou>Darboe, a prominent lawyer and Vice Chairman of the Gambia Bar Association,>pulled 36% of the vote. The two remaining candidates shared the remaining>votes and Gambians danced in the streets to celebrate the electoral victory>of Jammeh, who had guided the country to a new era. President Jammeh was>sworn in as the first President of the Second Republic of The Gambia on>October 18, 1996.>The final step to conclude The Gambia`s transition to democracy and the>establishment of the Second Republic was the National Assembly elections.> All four political parties competed in the parliamentary elections, which>were held on January 2, 1997. The elections were peaceful and were=observed>by international monitor teams. President Jammeh`s party, the Alliance for>Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, won 33 of the 45 seats while Mr.>Darboe's United Democratic Party, won 7 seats. In addition to these elected>legislators, President Jammeh then nominates another four, creating a total>of 49 MPs. All four registered political parties are represented in the>National Assembly with the UDP capturing 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1=seat>and there are also 2 independent candidates(do not belong to any political>party) who also won a seat each.>The electoral campaigns for the presidency and the National Assembly were>competitive and divided the country along partisan lines. President Jammeh>has called upon all Gambians to put aside partisan differences and to unite>for the good of the country. It is the dawn of a new era in The Gambia, an>era of genuine democracy, accountability, transparency and probity.>With the transition to democracy complete, President Jammeh has summarised>his aspirations for the Second Republic: " to transform The Gambia into a>financial centre, a tourist paradise, a trading, export-oriented=agricultural>and manufacturing nation, thriving on free-market policies and a vibrant>private sector, sustained by a Well-educated, trained, skilled, healthy,>self-reliant and enterprising population, and guaranteeing a well-balanced>eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a system>of government based on the consent of the citizenry". To accomplish this>task, the Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the private=sector,>has commenced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transform the>country socially, economically, and scientifically over the next quarter>century. A cardinal aspect of this plan, christened VISION 2020, is its>emphasis on the private sector as the engine of growth.>With the transition to the second Republic completed, Gambians look>optimistically to the future.>Socio-Economic Development>Beginning under the AFPRC and continuing under the Jammeh administration of>the Second Republic, the socio-economic development of The Gambia has been>given a high priority. During the 30 years of benign neglect under the>Jawara regime, little emphasis was placed on the development and/or>maintenance of The Gambia`s infrastructure. As a result, the country fell>into decay.>To compensate for decades of neglect, The Gambia has embarked on a>multi-million dollar series of ambitious, far-reaching social-development>projects which are of practical, every-day use to the Gambian people. Since> mid-1994, the Gambian Government has expanded and improved the country=92s>road network, including building numerous bridges, drainage ditches and>pipelines; boosted the strength of the national radio station to cover the>entire country; established the country=92s first television station;=funded>the construction of clinics and an up-country hospital(the first ever built>by the Government since independence); opened over a dozen middle and high>schools in the rural areas; renovated Banjul port; upgraded the facilities>at the existing air port; and completed the construction of a new, modern>international airport. The results have been impressive by any standard,=but>all the more so because they were accomplished without developmental aid by>Western donor organisations.>The Government has also completed beautification projects such as Arch 22,=an>impressive 115-foot monument welcoming tourists to The Gambia`s capital. =The>Arch, named after the July 22, 1994 coup, is dedicated to the liberation of>the Gambian people from the corruption of the Jawara regime.>President Jammeh also intends to found The Gambia`s first university. In=the>meantime, arrangements have been made with several Canadian institutions to>develop a university extension program for Gambian students.=20>As a developing country, The Gambia has welcomed any and all efforts by>nations which are interested in contributing to its development. For=example,>The Gambia has welcomed the technical and medical assistance of doctors>provided by Cuba, which also provide for other developing countries.=Although>there may be doctors just as skilled from other countries, the Cuban=doctors>are an affordable option for The Gambia=92s developmental budget. The=Gambia is>a non-aligned country and the developmental assistance which it receives is>economically- rather than politically-motivated.>The Gambia has a very liberal and investor-friendly economic policies. The>economy has been opened to greater private sector participation and=generous>tax policies have been developed to achieve a simplified system for=granting>incentives to foreign investors. Foreign investors do not need Gambian>partners in order to invest and there are no restriction in the=repatriation>of profit or capital as long as all required taxes are paid. The Gambia is>the investment haven of Africa.>Foreign Policy>In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can>achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the=same>time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore,=the>foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt=>more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilising>greater support for the country=92s development. The focal points of The>Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensure>national security, but extend to the realm of economic development>assistance.>The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and>sub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance>the insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention>will be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving>collaboration with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of=the>Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure>its full compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods,>capital and labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS>member states.>The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations to>provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second>Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution of>the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the>Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the=state>of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the>legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected=representatives>of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multiparty>democracy which is responsive to the needs of its people.>The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is>actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding=between>nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its>principal organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British>Commonwealth of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will>ensure that The Gambia continues to participate in peace-making,>peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent as>well as elsewhere in the world.> Human Rights Policies in The Gambia>The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,>shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to>live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second>Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible>to all Gambians.>Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines these>human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,>personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association,=assembly,>movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.>At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a>common background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians=recognise>that rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied=by>the notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one=92s rights=end>and where an other=92s rights begin.>The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and=diverse>culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with=many>African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in>The Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious and>cultural identities are common.>Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is the>predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry>manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional>values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to>provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people.> =20>To receive more information about>tourism, investment opportunities, and doing business in The Gambia,>visit The Gambia Web Page:http// www.gambia.com ; call or write to:>Department of Communication and Public Affairs>Ministry of External Affairs>Banjul, The Gambia>West Africa.>Tel: (220) 225-654, Fax: (220) 223-578> ********> =20------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 14:47:08 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A parable from NPRMessage-ID: < 310F56BC.6FB7@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGreg Fegan wrote:>=20> Gambia-L'ers,>=20> I have been lurking on this list since I subscribed some 10 days ago. => must confess that I have been somewhat distressed about the level of vi=triol> that has been evident in the postings that I have read. Unfortunately,=my> knowledge of the socio-economic and political situation is not as infor=med> as I'd like it to be and I hoped that this list would help me become mo=re au> fait with matters Gambian. Unfortunately, IMHO there has been more hea=> than light.>=20> This situation came to mind whilst I was listening to a program on the =US> National Public Radio. The report concerned an argument between develop=ers> and environmentalist over Lake Tahoe, a famed natural beauty spot in th=> western united states. Following an earlier court case the judge, wise=ly in> my opinion, made a condition of the settlement that the two parties sho=uld> hold meetings together and concentrate on points of consensus rather th=an> conflict. This they did and through this process out of approximately =25> outstanding issues they managed to concur and develop strategies for ab=out> 17 of them. There were still some issues that the two parties involved=were> at odds with but they had managed to make progress on many fronts that =they> had not previously known about. As many of you know who are based here=in> the states, the passions involved over environmental issues are often> greatly inflamed. However, this process of consensus building enabled> resolution of many problems that previously seemed intractable.>=20> Surely, the motivating factor for belonging to such a list as this, is =that> there is a love of homeland or affection of a place once lived, as in m=> case, that engenders a heartfelt desire for a better future for Gambia.> Thus when someone posts good discussion points be it about education or> health or politics shouldn't we try and focus on these kind of issues w=here> we can strive for a consensus that may help the future prosperity and w=ell> being of the citizens of Gambia. Obviously mistakes have been made in =the> past and they will be made in the future, and they should be noted; but> isn't the point that something should be learned from such things.>=20> I for one do not learn well when all I hear is noise.>=20> Just my tuppence worth. :)>=20> Greg> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=-----> --------> TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997)> Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tel(504=) 584 1759> Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu > WWW: http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan > -----------------------------------------------------------------------=-----> --------Greg!!That was GREAT! We have always wanted,needed and appreciated suchpowerful neutral voices like yours around here.I hope all of us wouldlisten to you and people like you when something flares up again.KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 17:46:28 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: a parable from NPR and educationMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970131164628Z-616@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, I=B4m sorry to say that my employer Danish Sports Federation =hada computor-breakdown, so for 5 days I lost connection, just after myfirst and only message here. Therefor I=B4 ve not seen the comments to =it,if there were any.On the debate Jammeh contra Jawara it seems to me, that some of you havea very high idealistic standard of the intellectual level of the person,you should accept should be worthy of president of your country or evena cabinet member. He or she should be well educated, have high knowledgein business, international affairs, and you clame very high moralstandards. Who are we to judge ? In principle every man or woman in thecountry should be able to receive the privilege being elected presidentor cabinet- or parliament-member.Personnally I agree what Greg Fegan just said. All of you and all thegambians, who I over 17 years have come to know, are motivated of thislove for the homeland. When you criticise your leaders, it=B4s because =youhave that deeply wish for a better future for the country, the people,your families and friends. That is also what force me.I often ask my gambian friends: "all of you, who more or less areexperts in different fields, sitting all over the world, having manyinfluent colleques and friends, what will you personally do to help yourcountry and your people (not only your family) ?" And I could go furtherand ask all of you, who have acces to this Gambia-L: "What should beyour first-second- and third advise or priority to do right now, if youyourself sad in the cabinet, parliament, ministries ?" And "do you dareto lift a small lab of your future personal plans on returning backhome, what will you do there ?" "Are you prepared to sacrify more thanyou do allready and had done up till now in your life ?"You are allowed to involve me or advice me, my country, EU, the westetc. Please, what should we do ?"I know from your own introductions or I can see from your adresses, thatmany of you are "specialists". Where should we start ? The main targets,and let=B4s look for some kind of consensus.Those of you who found time to read my first comment, will know that Igive education high priority. There has been a short dicussion, and mycomments should be:My first surprise of the educational system in The Gambia was not thelack of facilities, og materials, but the fact, taht theteaching-laguage was a foreign one, english. In Denmark we would neverteach small children, who come eager to learn, to be educated, ingerman, english or french (all laluguages familiar to our own). If Ishould compare to what a gambian child must feel, it should be if adanish 5-6 year old child was taught in mandinka. All my gambian friendshave tried to convince me of all the positive facts and results on that.But I still can not from a pedagogical point of view see the advantage.=20Next is school-fees. I can and will never accept that basic learningshould be payed for. That is a human right, and knowledge is the onlyway out and up.The school-reform 3 or 4 years back was not to thebenefit of the gambian youth. It=B4s important to keep the youth inconnexion to some schooling. But I think that there should be morepractical training/work for the eldest school-children. Some couldlearn mecanics/engineering and be responsible for the mashines at theschool and in the village. They should be supervised by that man (men)in the village, who do this things. Build the practical education on theknowledge of their parents, also to involve them and make them feel thatit=B4s impotant, that their children still go to school. Some childrenshould learn electronics and run the installations, again supervised bysomeone from the village. A computor put up could be the connectioninside Gambia but also world wide. Some should exercise themusic-traditions, the drama, dance, and some do radion/tv-transmissions,so the village could be entertained by youth, and the respect of theculture maintained. Some make the local newsletter, set up films etc.Some help putting up wires, digg pipes for water-supply, soem work inthe fields, farming, fishing etc. Some are taught health and doclinic-work. And so on. Maybe I=B4m a dreamer.=20How can we solve the problems getting enough buildings, materials andteachers, who have salaries they can live for ? How much will it cost ?Can any of you tell me something about it ? Those of you who knowanything could maybe put up a 5 or 10 years plan of action.How many of you could, when you returned one day, come together ingroups and by mutual agreements and maybe by financial supports fromyour foreign friends and colleques, start to build up gambianinstitutes, where you give lessons to young gambians, so they don=B4t =haveto get abroad for further education ? Just a suggestion. Or what aboutlocal night-schools for adults ? And I know how popular the library setup by foreigners f.in. in SereKunda is for the youngsters.My first inside view of a school was many years back in Kartong. And Ipayed visits to Yundum Teacher Training College (now police-camp) inearly 80=B4es And I went home very worried. I=B4ve seen young boys afterthey left school, go up the river to serve as non-qualified teachers inprimary-schools. And I didn=B4t envy them, but I admired their entusiasmand have deep respect for their decision to go and serve that way. TodayI have a special friend, who is teaching at Gambia College, and I=B4veseen the facilities there. I=B4ve supported some young gambians studyingat GTTI, and I visit that intitution as well. But again I=B4m veryfrustrated. Lack of qualified teachers. If they are lucky, there willmaybe come someone lecturer from Ghana.To me education is in the long term the best way to develop. All of youknow someone, who has the potential, who is so brillant in school, andnever get the possibility to get further. That is waste of people. Itdoes not mean, that you can expect a job is waiting for you, when youfinish your studies. There is no garantee on that. And many of us, alsoin the West, where the possibilities are 100-times better than in TheGambia, become frustrated after studying, and then being unemployed. Butwe get a chance. And all children and youth all over the world should begiven a chance. I blame all regimes, all governments who by bad planning(purposely og unconscious) keep people out of education.=20Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:58:20 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: CONTRIBUTIONSMessage-ID: CRY1-970131165820Z-36852@mcl2.prc.com Dear All:I was notified of a murder of a 23 year old Gambian woman in New York.She lived in the Washington, DC area and was in New York to buy suppliesfor a salon she was getting ready to open. The body is to be taken toGambia after the police release it.IF YOU CAN, PLEASE SEND A CONTRIBUTION TOWARD TAKING THE BODY HOME. FORNOW, IT CAN BE SENT TO - SOFFIE CEESAY, 8660 PINEY BRANCH ROAD, 204,SILVER SPRING, MD 20901. Once her brother gets back, I will ask for hisaddress so that the contributions can be sent there. Thank you!V/R,Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 12:56:16 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970131125530.28394F-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDear Gambia-L,My name is OMAR F. M'BAI . I am a law studentcurrently studying at the BAR OF ENGLAND AND WALESwhere I hope to qualify as a Barrister in the summer of this year .I have learnt from my Gambian colleague at Bar School , Mr.Edrissa sissoho , that to be a member of this elusive organisation,one has to apply through e-mail which exactly what I am doing .I hope that my application will be approved. Thank you andrepresent.Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country theGambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with methat we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one verysignificant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICEJUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASONREASON IS THE WORD OF REALITYREALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTHTRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.I believethe soonerthebrothers and sisters become aware of this definitionthe better. Thank you.O.F. M'BAILONDON.------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:01:57 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 199701311801.KAA28689@thesky.incog.com Hi,Since you asked what GDP is, its "Gross Domestic Product".Sarian> From olafia@online.no Fri Jan 31 01:48:11 1997> Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:45:51 +0100 (MET)> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host oslo704.online.no [148.122.225.100] didn't use HELO protocol> X-Sender: olafia@online.no (Unverified)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Tombong, i read you "WHITE PAPER ON THE GAMBIA" and was not really happy> with the FACT SHEET. I would´t say it was badly but poorly written with many> facts left out. That means to say it would be an insufficient introduction> to foreigners. If i were you iwould have written it in this manner:> GEOGRAPHY: AFRICA> LOCATION: WEST AFRICA 13 DEGREES WEST, 16 DEGREES NORTH> CAPITAL: BANJUL> BOUNDARIES: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH BORDERED BY THE REPUBLIC OF> SENEGAL, AND WEST THE ATLANTIC OCEAN> AREA: 11,300 SQ. KM. (4,361 SQ MLS)> POPULATION: 1,2 MILLION> CURRENCY: DALASI> RESSOURCES: GROUNDNUTS, FISHRIES, PALM KERNELS> LANGUAGES: ENGLISH (official) TRIBAL LANGUAGES> RELIGIONS: ISLAM, CHRISTINIATY, ANNIMISM> ETHNIC GROUPS: MANDINKA, FULA, WOLLOF, JOLA, SERAHULLEH, MANJAGOS> INDEPENDENCE: 18. FEBRUARY 1965> 1. REPUBLIC: JULY 1970, FIRST PRESIDENT SIR DAWDA K. JAWARA> 2. REPUBLIC: 1996 PRESIDENT YAYA A.J.J. JAMMEH> NATIONAL ANTHEM: FOR THE GAMBIA> POLITICS: MULTI PARTY SYSTEM> FLAG: RED, BLUE, GREEN HORIZONTAL STRIPES, WITH NARROW> WHITE STRIPS EDGING THE BLUE> MEMEBER: UN, GATT, ECOWAS, COMMONWEALTH, IBRD, OAU, MUSLIM LEAGUE> SUFFRAGE: UNIVERSAL> GROWTH RATE: 3.25 % (1996)> INFLATION: 5 %> GNP: $ 740 MILLION (WHAT IS GDP)> PER CAPITA INCOME: $ 800> PEACE> OMAR. S. SAHO> At 11:56 30.01.97 -0500, you wrote:> >GAMBIA-L,> >> >Below is a White Paper on The Gambia for your information.> >> >Tombong Saidy> >> >THE GAMBIA:> >> >THE SECOND REPUBLIC> >> >1997> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >A WHITE PAPER PRODUCED BY> >THE GOVERNMENT OF> >THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA> >> >> >FACT SHEET: THE SECOND REPUBLIC AT A GLANCE> >> >Geography:> >> >Location: In West Africa, bordering the Atlantic Ocean> > and both the banks of The Gambia> >river,> > surrounded on all three sides by> >Senegal.> >> >Area: 11,300 sq. km - the smallest country> >on> > in West Africa.> >People:> >> >Population: 1,200,000> >> >Ethnic Groups: Mandinka (42%), Fula (18%), Wolof (16%),> >> > Jola(10%), Serahulleh(9%)> >> >Religions: 85% Muslim, 12% Christian> >> >Languages: English (official), Mandinka, Wolof,> >Fula,> > Jola, and other indigenous> >languages> >Government:> >> >Type: The Second Republic of The Gambia> >(1996),> > after the Transitional> >Government(1994-96)> >Capital: Banjul> >Constitution: 1996> >Political Parties: 4 registered political parties, the largest> >of> > which are:> >n The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and> > Construction(APRC)> >n United Democratic Party(UDP)> >> >Suffrage: Universal> >Economy:> >GDP: $740 million> >Growth Rate: 3.25% annually (1996 estimate)> >Inflation: 5%> >Per Capita Income: $800> >> >1> >> >The Gambia`s Transition to Democracy> >> >> >>From independence in 1965 until 1994, The Gambia was ruled by Sir Dawda> >Kairaba Jawara. During the Jawara years, The Gambia experienced political> >lethargy, economic stagnation and poverty. The Gambia began to decay in an> >environment of economic decadence, social collapse and moral bankruptcy.> > Although democratically-elected, the Jawara government was renown for being> >corrupt and inept. Jawara`s patronage ensured his constant election> >throughout his 30 years in power.> >> >In July 1994 a small group of army officers peacefully stood up to the> >patronage and corruption of President Jawara`s government. Jawara fled the> >country. Because the Jawara government was out of touch with the people,> >the Gambian people began to see that democracy must go hand in hand with> >transparency, accountability, equality and economic development. They> >understood that a democracy can not exist, under any circumstances, without> >sustainable economic, political and social advancement. The goal of these> >officers was to establish a responsive and responsible government that would> >provide effective leadership and stimulate the development of The Gambia.> >> >The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) was formed to lead The> >Gambia through a transition period which would lead to the establishment of> >the Second Republic. In December of 1994, AFPRC Chairman Yahya A J J Jammeh> >established a National Consultative Committee (NCC) which was charged with> >conducting a nation-wide consultation with the Gambian people on the> >timetable for the transition. The Gambian people, through the NCC, voiced> >their preference for a two-year timetable instead of the four years> >originally envisioned by the AFPRC. The AFPRC accepted the recommendation of> >the NCC and presidential elections were scheduled for July 1996, although> >this was later pushed back to September 26 for organisational reasons.> >> >In preparation for the establishment of the Second Republic, a new> >constitution was drafted and, after thorough debates, review and amendments> >by all concerned citizens, was put before the Gambian people in a national> >referendum. With a voter turnout of about 83%, Gambians overwhelmingly voted> >to approve the new constitution on August 8, 1996. The new constitution> >provides for the separation of powers and establishes checks and balances> >among the various branches of government. Among other things, the> >constitution also lowered the voting age, guarantees the independence of the> >media, and protects the rights of women, children and the disabled.> >> >Candidates from four political parties competed in the presidential elections> >of September 26, 1996. Yahya Jammeh, the AFPRC Chairman who had recently> >retired from the military, received 56% of the vote while Mr. Ousainou> >Darboe, a prominent lawyer and Vice Chairman of the Gambia Bar Association,> >pulled 36% of the vote. The two remaining candidates shared the remaining> >votes and Gambians danced in the streets to celebrate the electoral victory> >of Jammeh, who had guided the country to a new era. President Jammeh was> >sworn in as the first President of the Second Republic of The Gambia on> >October 18, 1996.> >> >The final step to conclude The Gambia`s transition to democracy and the> >establishment of the Second Republic was the National Assembly elections.> > All four political parties competed in the parliamentary elections, which> >were held on January 2, 1997. The elections were peaceful and were observed> >by international monitor teams. President Jammeh`s party, the Alliance for> >Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, won 33 of the 45 seats while Mr.> >Darboe's United Democratic Party, won 7 seats. In addition to these elected> >legislators, President Jammeh then nominates another four, creating a total> >of 49 MPs. All four registered political parties are represented in the> >National Assembly with the UDP capturing 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1 seat> >and there are also 2 independent candidates(do not belong to any political> >party) who also won a seat each.> >> >The electoral campaigns for the presidency and the National Assembly were> >competitive and divided the country along partisan lines. President Jammeh> >has called upon all Gambians to put aside partisan differences and to unite> >for the good of the country. It is the dawn of a new era in The Gambia, an> >era of genuine democracy, accountability, transparency and probity.> >> >With the transition to democracy complete, President Jammeh has summarised> >his aspirations for the Second Republic: " to transform The Gambia into a> >financial centre, a tourist paradise, a trading, export-oriented agricultural> >and manufacturing nation, thriving on free-market policies and a vibrant> >private sector, sustained by a Well-educated, trained, skilled, healthy,> >self-reliant and enterprising population, and guaranteeing a well-balanced> >eco-system and a decent standard of living for one and all, under a system> >of government based on the consent of the citizenry". To accomplish this> >task, the Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the private sector,> >has commenced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transform the> >country socially, economically, and scientifically over the next quarter> >century. A cardinal aspect of this plan, christened VISION 2020, is its> >emphasis on the private sector as the engine of growth.> >> >With the transition to the second Republic completed, Gambians look> >optimistically to the future.> >> >> >Socio-Economic Development> >> >> >> >Beginning under the AFPRC and continuing under the Jammeh administration of> >the Second Republic, the socio-economic development of The Gambia has been> >given a high priority. During the 30 years of benign neglect under the> >Jawara regime, little emphasis was placed on the development and/or> >maintenance of The Gambia`s infrastructure. As a result, the country fell> >into decay.> >> >To compensate for decades of neglect, The Gambia has embarked on a> >multi-million dollar series of ambitious, far-reaching social-development> >projects which are of practical, every-day use to the Gambian people. Since> > mid-1994, the Gambian Government has expanded and improved the country’s> >road network, including building numerous bridges, drainage ditches and> >pipelines; boosted the strength of the national radio station to cover the> >entire country; established the country’s first television station; funded> >the construction of clinics and an up-country hospital(the first ever built> >by the Government since independence); opened over a dozen middle and high> >schools in the rural areas; renovated Banjul port; upgraded the facilities> >at the existing air port; and completed the construction of a new, modern> >international airport. The results have been impressive by any standard, but> >all the more so because they were accomplished without developmental aid by> >Western donor organisations.> >> >The Government has also completed beautification projects such as Arch 22, an> >impressive 115-foot monument welcoming tourists to The Gambia`s capital. The> >Arch, named after the July 22, 1994 coup, is dedicated to the liberation of> >the Gambian people from the corruption of the Jawara regime.> >> >President Jammeh also intends to found The Gambia`s first university. In the> >meantime, arrangements have been made with several Canadian institutions to> >develop a university extension program for Gambian students.> >> >As a developing country, The Gambia has welcomed any and all efforts by> >nations which are interested in contributing to its development. For example,> >The Gambia has welcomed the technical and medical assistance of doctors> >provided by Cuba, which also provide for other developing countries. Although> >there may be doctors just as skilled from other countries, the Cuban doctors> >are an affordable option for The Gambia’s developmental budget. The Gambia is> >a non-aligned country and the developmental assistance which it receives is> >economically- rather than politically-motivated.> >> >The Gambia has a very liberal and investor-friendly economic policies. The> >economy has been opened to greater private sector participation and generous> >tax policies have been developed to achieve a simplified system for granting> >incentives to foreign investors. Foreign investors do not need Gambian> >partners in order to invest and there are no restriction in the repatriation> >of profit or capital as long as all required taxes are paid. The Gambia is> >the investment haven of Africa.> >> >> >Foreign Policy> >> >> >In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can> >achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the same> >time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, the> >foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt a> >more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilising> >greater support for the country’s development. The focal points of The> >Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensure> >national security, but extend to the realm of economic development> >assistance.> >> >The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and> >sub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance> >the insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention> >will be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving> >collaboration with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of the> >Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure> >its full compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods,> >capital and labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS> >member states.> >> >The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations to> >provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second> >Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution of> >the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the> >Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the state> >of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the> >legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representatives> >of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multiparty> >democracy which is responsive to the needs of its people.> >> >The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is> >actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding between> >nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its> >principal organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British> >Commonwealth of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will> >ensure that The Gambia continues to participate in peace-making,> >peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent as> >well as elsewhere in the world.> >> >> > Human Rights Policies in The Gambia> >> >> >The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,> >shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to> >live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second> >Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible> >to all Gambians.> >> >Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines these> >human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,> >personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assembly,> >movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.> >> >At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a> >common background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recognise> >that rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied by> >the notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one’s rights end> >and where an other’s rights begin.> >> >The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and diverse> >culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with many> >African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in> >The Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious and> >cultural identities are common.> >> >Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is > the> >predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry> >manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional> >values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to> >provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people.> >> >> >> >> >> >To receive more information about> >tourism, investment opportunities, and doing business in The Gambia,> >visit The Gambia Web Page:http// www.gambia.com ; call or write to:> >> >Department of Communication and Public Affairs> >Ministry of External Affairs> >Banjul, The Gambia> >West Africa.> >Tel: (220) 225-654, Fax: (220) 223-578> >> >> >> >> > ********> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 13:19:29 -0500From: fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscriptionMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Could I please be unsubscribed from the list.Thanks.------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 10:44:51 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia and the UN.Message-ID: < 854747187@iberia-c.it.earthlink.net In a previous posting, Abdou Touray wrote:''And Latir, on the issue of Gambia's participation at the UN, I raninto the same problem; they hardly seem to be doing anything. Even whenthere are negative articles about The Gambia in the press, they do notbother to defend the country unlike most other embassies do.''Actually, you would be surprised to know that our Ambassador there, Pa Jallow, is actually quite good. He has a very good reputation among the rest of the diplomatic corps, especially the among the Africa group. The sad thing is that he has very little support. The office is staffed by around four to five members, with only two professional diplomats, the Amb. and Consular. Those two have a tremendous amount to cover at the Secretariat. During the General Assembly, someone from the ministry was also here but clearly that is not enough.In light of what Greg Fagan was saying I would SUGGEST that those who concur with what I'm saying join me in advising our government to try and rectify the problem.While rescores back home are scarce, those few funds that are available may be serve us well by increasing the staff here at our mission to the United Nations. The Gambia is an a position (or should be in a position) where they can contribute positively to the various debates and discussions at the U.N.This year we have a perfect opportunity to improve our image on a global level after Amb. Jallow was successful in getting the Gambia elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. The problem now is that membership to ECOSOC requires quite a bit of committee work that quite honestly, those two cannot cover on their own.The addition of two or three good hard working diplomats with the ability write their own statements would be great for the Gambia. There is quite a bit that goes on here in New York. Just about all the countries of the world are represented. The additional staff would free our Amb. of the burden of this committee work and allow him to act like his counterparts of other countries. He could then help move Gambia's foreign policy agenda more effectively working one on one with officials from other countries and the U.N. while at the same time Gambia could be properly represented as an actively participating member of the U.N.Now that we are back to constitutional rule, there must be quite a bit of mending vis a vis our relations with the U.S. I'm sure our Embassy in Washington needs some help too, especially now the next year's budget (i.e. foreign assistance) is going to be deliberated in Congress soon. I'm sure the extra staff could be effectively shared between New York and Washington to move both agenda's forward.Again, in the spirit of Greg's posting, if you agree why not let the rest of the list know. If you disagree or have additional or better suggestions lets hear it as well.We are quite fortunate in that we have a Gambian diplomat amongst us who, if he doesn't mind, I'm sure will be quite happy to forward our advice to the appropriate authorities on Marina Parade in Banjul.Peace.Lat------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 14:00:55

Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: First anniversary

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Everyone,



Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate

topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the first

anniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University of

Washington.

Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the original

founder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,

Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coup

d'etat

with a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the original

few. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese called

Moussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think that

I was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ran

through his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By the

beginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host since

some reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, the

search for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At the

last resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmative

response. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the current

setup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively few

members at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,

Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy Bruce

Oliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, Latjorr

Ndow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,

it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will be

recognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visible

world wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions were

tossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled on

Gambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory is

correct. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigning

from the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest of

the members

regarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I was

deeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so much

with the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reverse

his decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes in

the future, he might relent. That void in the technical management was

admirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing an

absolutely marvellous job.

Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. This

date, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180

members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. All

praise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved and

spreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.

As you can see, we are still growing weekly.

I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that took

place exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our history

will be of interest.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================



PINE 3.95 MESSAGE TEXT <mail/[]> gambia-l Msg 1 of 1,208 TOP



Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

Reply-To:

To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L <

Subject: We did it !







Hi Everyone,



Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added

everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard

welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by

Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an

inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added

on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am

asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they

received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against

what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.

We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am

asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth

functioning of GAMBIA-L.

Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking

together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.

Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I

will give you a call later on tonight.

Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp

address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the

termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 15:01:49 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To: tloum@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <199701312001.PAA13347@aspen>





> From

> Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)

> From: "A. Loum" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: First anniversary

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-To:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

> Hi Everyone,

>

> Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate

> topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the first

> anniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University of

> Washington.

> Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the original

> founder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,

> Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coup

> d'etat

> with a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the original

> few. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese called

> Moussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think that

> I was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ran

> through his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By the

> beginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host since

> some reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, the

> search for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At the

> last resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmative

> response. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the current

> setup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively few

> members at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,

> Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy Bruce

> Oliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, Latjorr

> Ndow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,

> it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will be

> recognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visible

> world wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions were

> tossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled on

> Gambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory is

> correct. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigning

> from the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest of

> the members

> regarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I was

> deeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so much

> with the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reverse

> his decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes in

> the future, he might relent. That void in the technical management was

> admirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing an

> absolutely marvellous job.

> Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. This

> date, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180

> members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. All

> praise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved and

> spreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.

> As you can see, we are still growing weekly.

> I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that took

> place exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our history

> will be of interest.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

> PINE 3.95 MESSAGE TEXT <mail/[]> gambia-l Msg 1 of 1,208 TOP

>

> Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)

> From: "A. Loum" <

> Reply-To:

> To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L <

> Subject: We did it !

>

>

>

> Hi Everyone,

>

> Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added

> everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard

> welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by

> Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an

> inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added

> on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am

> asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they

> received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against

> what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.

> We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am

> asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth

> functioning of GAMBIA-L.

> Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking

> together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.

> Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I

> will give you a call later on tonight.

> Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp

> address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the

> termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

Wow! That was quite a trip. It was all like yesterday!!



Keep it up Tony.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:47:10 -0500 (EST)

From: Isatou Bojang <

To:

Subject: Introductions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dear fellow subscribers,

As a new member, I would like to introduce myself to the group

and hopefully engage in some meaningful dialogue on issues which concern

The Gambia.

My name is Isatou Bojang and I am a graduate student at the

University of Massachusetts at Amherst. I hope to complete my Masters

degree in Public Health this May and pursue an internship with an NGO

over the summer before heading back to the W. Africa region (hopefully

with a job offer!) I am interested in working on youth development

programs and Maternal and Child Health projects, so if anyone shares an

interest or knows of work being done in W. Africa, I would love to hear

from you.

Again, I look forward to engaging in some good discussions with

you all.

Thanks for welcoming me to the list.



Isatou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 15:01:05 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <v01510103af17ffcb6bb5@[130.74.128.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HAPPY ANNIVERSARY GAMBIA-L!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hope you will continue to coalesce Gambians and friends of the Gambia. We

might eventually have a lot of consensus in combatting some of the problems

facing our beloved Nation.



Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 15:02:55 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <v01510104af18002f8362@[130.74.128.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HAPPY ANNIVERSARY GAMBIA-L!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hope you will continue to coalesce Gambians and friends of the Gambia. We

might eventually have some consensus in combatting some of the problems

facing our beloved Nation, although our opinions are very divergent at this

moment.



Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 23:56:44 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <19970131225808.AAA7378@LOCALNAME>



Happy ANNIVERSARY Gambia-l !!!!!

Thanks for the the reminder Tony.

Below is the draft message and I wonder why it is not being sent to new

members. I hope that someone finds it useful.



My best regards every one on the list.



Momodou Camara





***********************************************************************

DRAFT MESSAGE

-------------------------





YOU'RE ON ...



WELCOME to GAMBIA-L, a mailing list for discussions on The Gambia, and

related issues. The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a strong

tradition of peacefulness, in a generally turbulent region. GAMBIA-L is

geared

toward providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between

people interested in developments in The Gambia, and issues relevant to the

welfare of the country.



The mailing list is an open, collaborative one aimed at being as

inclusive as possible, and at the same time fostering an atmosphere for

healthy

dialogue and debate. It is our sincere hope that you find the list enjoyable,

and worthy of your while. This file describes the background, purpose, and

features of GAMBIA-L as well as guidelines on getting the most out of the

service.



THE GAMBIA



The Gambia is a small (4,000 square miles or 11,295 sq. km) country in

West Africa. It is surrounded by Senegal on all sides, except on the Atlantic

coast, and for this reason the two countries have a lot of ethnic and cultural

ties. In contrast to Senegal, a former French colony, The Gambia was

colonized by Britain and gained it's Independence on February 18, 1965.



From Indepdence in 1965 to April, 1970 the country had a pariamentary

democracy with a Prime Minister, and the Queen of England as the Head of

State.

The country became a Republic in April 1970, with an Executive President as

the Head of State, and the Parliament as the Legislative body. In contrast to a

number of African countries, The Gambia retained a democratic tradition,

holding universal adult suffrage elections every 5 years. These elections

were contested by a number of parties, again in contrast to the single-party

'democratic' systems that were popular in a variety of African countries. The

election system was slightly modified in 1982, with a change to the direct

election of the President, rather than indirectly by the Members of

Parliament.



The democratic tradition of The Gambia was briefly interrupted in

July, 1981 with an abortive attempt to overthrow the government by the then

paramilitary Field Force. This attempt was crushed by Senegalese troops, who

intervened on the pretext that the coup attempt was foreign inspired, and a

threat to the welfare of the Senegalese community in The Gambia. President

Jawara was thus restored to power, and in the aftermath of the events, entered

into a Conferedation called Senegambia with Senegal. This confederation

however, was to be dissolved in September, 1989 following irreconcilable

differences between the parties.



A major milestone in The Gambia's political history was the overthrow

of the Jawara government in July, 1994, by young, and junior officers of the

Gambian military which had been built up by Jawara himself. The military

officers, under the leadership of now Captain Yaya Jammeh, alleged rampant

corruption and incompetence as the main reason for overthrowing the Jawara

government. The military takeover was roundly condemned by the International

community, most especially because Jawara had in the almost 30 years of his

rule managed to establish an international reputation for adherence to

democratic rule and human rights. Following intense pressure from both within

The Gambia, and without, the military-led government announced a timetable for

transferrring power to civilians in 1996, following a review of the

constitution, probes in the weealth of public servants, and elections. The

transition program is presently on.



On the economic front, The Gambia has been a primarily agricultural

country. An estimated 81% of the population is engaged in agriculture, while

groundnuts (peanuts) account for about 85% of export earnings (Country

Profile 1993/94: The Gambia, and Mauritania. The Economist Intelligence Unit.

1993). With a trade policy traditionally more liberal than it's neighbors, because of

a smaller industrial base to protect, The Gambian economy has always had a

brisk re-export sector. Tourism, has been a large component of the service

sector, which has accounted for up to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP).



Despite it's size, The Gambia is relatively densely populated, with a

predominantly Mulsim population of slightly over 1 million (1993 census

figures), and growing at an annual rate of approximately 3%. Major ethnic

groups are Fula, Jola, Mandinka, Serahule, and Wollof. The illiterary rates

is very high (73%), and this generally reflects the low Human Development Index

(HDI) scores the country has. Thus, for 1992 The Gambias' HDI ranked 173 out

of 192 countries. Per capita income, estimated at $360 (US) in 1991 was also

amongst the lowest in the world.



Despite the economic poverty and political setbacks, The Gambia has

always active in the International arena, being a member of the United

Nations, the Organization of African Unity, and the Economic Community of West African

States (ECOWAS). The Gambia has also provided troops to regional

peace-keeping efforts, most notably in Liberia, as well as being an active participant in

mediation efforts. This strong tradition of peacfulness, and respect for

human rights was the reason why the African Center for Democracy and Human Rights

Documentation was headquartered in The Gambia.



Given the relatively short but eventful history of The Gambia, it is

obvious that fostering debate and dialogue is not only a Gambian tradition,

but also particularly important now that the country is embarking on a transition

that will lead to a return to civilian and democratic rule. GAMBIA-L hopes to

provide another forum for such much needed debate and exchange of ideas.





GAMBIA-L



Developments in communications technology in general, and the Internet

in particular has resulted in great opportunities for people in far-flung

places in engage in almost instantaneous exchange of ideas. The most popular,

and probably most powerful, of these technologies is electronic mail, e-mail

for short. It is around this technology that an off-shoot service, mailing

lists, have developed.



A few years ago, mailing lists linked people all over the world who

had common interests that they wanted to exchange ideas and conduct debates on.

The focus of these interest-groups varied from recreational to regional

political developments. For example, a number of lists focusing on African

and development-oriented issues were formed, and to this day some of them continue

to thrive.



With increased access to the Internet, it was going to be long before

the interest groups became more specialized. Thus, a variety of specialized,

and country-specific groups started cropping up. These mailing lists

generally were geared to linking nationals of different countries, as well as

Internationalists with particular interest in these countries. Examples of

these country-specific mailing lists include SENEGAL-L, and ZAIRE-L.



You can now add GAMBIA-L to that list.



Although GAMBIA-L is only being formed in early 1996, much after a

number of lists have left the gates, it has an respectable pedigree based on

voluteerism and cooperation. The fact of the matter is that a manual mailing

list on Gambian issues has been running for since 1994, following the

overthrow of the Jawara government. The time has now come to formalize the list, and

thus open opportunities for more people subscribe, thereby enriching the

debate.



GAMBIA-L is aimed providing Gambians and those interested in Gambian

and related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and exchangeg

ideas and information of common interest. In the process, it is hoped that a spirit

of cooperation, of exchange of ideas, of healthy debate and dialogue for the

National good will be cultivated. True, ours might the one of the more recent

lists, but be sure that we intend to make it one of the very best lists in

cyberspace.



To attain the excellence we're talking about, GAMBIA-L will make

maximum use of it's #1 ingredient: subscribers. Thus, management of the list

will be shared by a number of volunteers, that will be rotated as and when

needed. Further, the list will be organized such that all subscribers will be

visible to others. We will not habor any concealed subscribers on this list.

GAMBIA-L will also provide a rudimentary directory service, based on the

requirement that each request for subscription be approved conditional on

submission of a brief self-introduction by the applicant. These intros will

be archived, and accessible to all list members. For this very reason, each

applicant will be expected to have an intro on file, since it's only fair

other's have access to theirs, if they're going to be able to obtain info

about them.



As alluded to above, subscription to GAMBIA-L will be open, but

conditional upon approval by designated list owners. This approval will

depend only on applicants submitting a self-introduction to be archived. Subscribers

will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and responsible tone in

the contributions they send to the list. Political partisanship is definetly

out. Further, slandering and libelling of people will not be accepted, and

will result in immediate and permanent loss of subscription.



The main features of GAMBIA-L are as follows:



1. Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting

a self-introduction to the list

2. Subscribers will get copies of whatever they send to the

list

3. Subscribers will be able to get a list of other subscribers,

and their e-mail addresses and names

4. Subscribers will NOT be able to conceal their e-mail

addresses and names from other subscribers

5. The list will be unmoderated, that is, all contributions

will be distributed without intervention

6. The list will be published globally, meaning that it will

be added to the globals list of lists

7. A sister ARCHIVE will be available to subscribers to

enable them retrieve old messages





The above features, and other more mundane ones such as the maximum

number of messages to be sent out per day, have been chosen to provide the

greatest convenience, security, and use to subscribers. Thus, sending

contributors a copy of their submissions will enable them to keep track of

debates going on. Also, denying subscribers the option to CONCEAL thier

subscriptions will ensure that everyone knows everyone on the list, or would

if they so choose. This will hopefully allay fears about who is snooping, who

isn't.







COMMUNICATING WITH THE LIST



We are sending a file called INFO under seperate cover, detailing

simple instructions on how to communicate with the mailing list. If you have

any further questions, please do not hesistate to contact the list owners, or

the list itself. Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to the following

address:



listproc@u.washington.edu



Leave the 'Subject' field empty, and put the word 'help' as your message.





CONCLUSIONS



The above was aimed at providing a brief introductory overview of the

purpose, uses, and features of GAMBIA-L. It is hoped that all subscribers to

the list will find it most useful, and enjoyable. In addition, it is hoped

that the list will provide great opportunities for subscribers to not only get

to know new people, and each other more, but also to find it useful in getting

information about information. In the end, that is the greatest key to the

prosperity of The Gambia.



Finally, all this would come to naught if subscribers do not discharge

their responsibilities with diligence. It is absolutely important that an

atmosphere of cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect be created and

maintained. That, quite simply, is the only way to ensure that GAMBIA-L grows

to be the very best it can be.



On behalf of all subscribers, we would like to welcome you to

GAMBIA-L, and wish you a most rewarding experience.







Listowners



**********************************************************************

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 16:21:04 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Momodou, thank also for reminding us about the draft message that was

supposed to be included in the welcome message to new members. That was

something, certainly overlooked. I will review the user manual and try to

add it on there.

Thanks

Tony











On Fri, 31 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Happy ANNIVERSARY Gambia-l !!!!!

> Thanks for the the reminder Tony.

> Below is the draft message and I wonder why it is not being sent to new

> members. I hope that someone finds it useful.

>

> My best regards every one on the list.

>

> Momodou Camara

>

>

> ***********************************************************************

> DRAFT MESSAGE

> -------------------------

>

>

> YOU'RE ON ...

>

> WELCOME to GAMBIA-L, a mailing list for discussions on The Gambia, and

> related issues. The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a strong

> tradition of peacefulness, in a generally turbulent region. GAMBIA-L is

> geared

> toward providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between

> people interested in developments in The Gambia, and issues relevant to the

> welfare of the country.

>

> The mailing list is an open, collaborative one aimed at being as

> inclusive as possible, and at the same time fostering an atmosphere for

> healthy

> dialogue and debate. It is our sincere hope that you find the list enjoyable,

> and worthy of your while. This file describes the background, purpose, and

> features of GAMBIA-L as well as guidelines on getting the most out of the

> service.

>

> THE GAMBIA

>

> The Gambia is a small (4,000 square miles or 11,295 sq. km) country in

> West Africa. It is surrounded by Senegal on all sides, except on the Atlantic

> coast, and for this reason the two countries have a lot of ethnic and cultural

> ties. In contrast to Senegal, a former French colony, The Gambia was

> colonized by Britain and gained it's Independence on February 18, 1965.

>

> From Indepdence in 1965 to April, 1970 the country had a pariamentary

> democracy with a Prime Minister, and the Queen of England as the Head of

> State.

> The country became a Republic in April 1970, with an Executive President as

> the Head of State, and the Parliament as the Legislative body. In contrast to a

> number of African countries, The Gambia retained a democratic tradition,

> holding universal adult suffrage elections every 5 years. These elections

> were contested by a number of parties, again in contrast to the single-party

> 'democratic' systems that were popular in a variety of African countries. The

> election system was slightly modified in 1982, with a change to the direct

> election of the President, rather than indirectly by the Members of

> Parliament.

>

> The democratic tradition of The Gambia was briefly interrupted in

> July, 1981 with an abortive attempt to overthrow the government by the then

> paramilitary Field Force. This attempt was crushed by Senegalese troops, who

> intervened on the pretext that the coup attempt was foreign inspired, and a

> threat to the welfare of the Senegalese community in The Gambia. President

> Jawara was thus restored to power, and in the aftermath of the events, entered

> into a Conferedation called Senegambia with Senegal. This confederation

> however, was to be dissolved in September, 1989 following irreconcilable

> differences between the parties.

>

> A major milestone in The Gambia's political history was the overthrow

> of the Jawara government in July, 1994, by young, and junior officers of the

> Gambian military which had been built up by Jawara himself. The military

> officers, under the leadership of now Captain Yaya Jammeh, alleged rampant

> corruption and incompetence as the main reason for overthrowing the Jawara

> government. The military takeover was roundly condemned by the International

> community, most especially because Jawara had in the almost 30 years of his

> rule managed to establish an international reputation for adherence to

> democratic rule and human rights. Following intense pressure from both within

> The Gambia, and without, the military-led government announced a timetable for

> transferrring power to civilians in 1996, following a review of the

> constitution, probes in the weealth of public servants, and elections. The

> transition program is presently on.

>

> On the economic front, The Gambia has been a primarily agricultural

> country. An estimated 81% of the population is engaged in agriculture, while

> groundnuts (peanuts) account for about 85% of export earnings (Country

> Profile 1993/94: The Gambia, and Mauritania. The Economist Intelligence Unit.

> 1993). With a trade policy traditionally more liberal than it's neighbors, because of

> a smaller industrial base to protect, The Gambian economy has always had a

> brisk re-export sector. Tourism, has been a large component of the service

> sector, which has accounted for up to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

>

> Despite it's size, The Gambia is relatively densely populated, with a

> predominantly Mulsim population of slightly over 1 million (1993 census

> figures), and growing at an annual rate of approximately 3%. Major ethnic

> groups are Fula, Jola, Mandinka, Serahule, and Wollof. The illiterary rates

> is very high (73%), and this generally reflects the low Human Development Index

> (HDI) scores the country has. Thus, for 1992 The Gambias' HDI ranked 173 out

> of 192 countries. Per capita income, estimated at $360 (US) in 1991 was also

> amongst the lowest in the world.

>

> Despite the economic poverty and political setbacks, The Gambia has

> always active in the International arena, being a member of the United

> Nations, the Organization of African Unity, and the Economic Community of West African

> States (ECOWAS). The Gambia has also provided troops to regional

> peace-keeping efforts, most notably in Liberia, as well as being an active participant in

> mediation efforts. This strong tradition of peacfulness, and respect for

> human rights was the reason why the African Center for Democracy and Human Rights

> Documentation was headquartered in The Gambia.

>

> Given the relatively short but eventful history of The Gambia, it is

> obvious that fostering debate and dialogue is not only a Gambian tradition,

> but also particularly important now that the country is embarking on a transition

> that will lead to a return to civilian and democratic rule. GAMBIA-L hopes to

> provide another forum for such much needed debate and exchange of ideas.

>

>

> GAMBIA-L

>

> Developments in communications technology in general, and the Internet

> in particular has resulted in great opportunities for people in far-flung

> places in engage in almost instantaneous exchange of ideas. The most popular,

> and probably most powerful, of these technologies is electronic mail, e-mail

> for short. It is around this technology that an off-shoot service, mailing

> lists, have developed.

>

> A few years ago, mailing lists linked people all over the world who

> had common interests that they wanted to exchange ideas and conduct debates on.

> The focus of these interest-groups varied from recreational to regional

> political developments. For example, a number of lists focusing on African

> and development-oriented issues were formed, and to this day some of them continue

> to thrive.

>

> With increased access to the Internet, it was going to be long before

> the interest groups became more specialized. Thus, a variety of specialized,

> and country-specific groups started cropping up. These mailing lists

> generally were geared to linking nationals of different countries, as well as

> Internationalists with particular interest in these countries. Examples of

> these country-specific mailing lists include SENEGAL-L, and ZAIRE-L.

>

> You can now add GAMBIA-L to that list.

>

> Although GAMBIA-L is only being formed in early 1996, much after a

> number of lists have left the gates, it has an respectable pedigree based on

> voluteerism and cooperation. The fact of the matter is that a manual mailing

> list on Gambian issues has been running for since 1994, following the

> overthrow of the Jawara government. The time has now come to formalize the list, and

> thus open opportunities for more people subscribe, thereby enriching the

> debate.

>

> GAMBIA-L is aimed providing Gambians and those interested in Gambian

> and related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and exchangeg

> ideas and information of common interest. In the process, it is hoped that a spirit

> of cooperation, of exchange of ideas, of healthy debate and dialogue for the

> National good will be cultivated. True, ours might the one of the more recent

> lists, but be sure that we intend to make it one of the very best lists in

> cyberspace.

>

> To attain the excellence we're talking about, GAMBIA-L will make

> maximum use of it's #1 ingredient: subscribers. Thus, management of the list

> will be shared by a number of volunteers, that will be rotated as and when

> needed. Further, the list will be organized such that all subscribers will be

> visible to others. We will not habor any concealed subscribers on this list.

> GAMBIA-L will also provide a rudimentary directory service, based on the

> requirement that each request for subscription be approved conditional on

> submission of a brief self-introduction by the applicant. These intros will

> be archived, and accessible to all list members. For this very reason, each

> applicant will be expected to have an intro on file, since it's only fair

> other's have access to theirs, if they're going to be able to obtain info

> about them.

>

> As alluded to above, subscription to GAMBIA-L will be open, but

> conditional upon approval by designated list owners. This approval will

> depend only on applicants submitting a self-introduction to be archived. Subscribers

> will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and responsible tone in

> the contributions they send to the list. Political partisanship is definetly

> out. Further, slandering and libelling of people will not be accepted, and

> will result in immediate and permanent loss of subscription.

>

> The main features of GAMBIA-L are as follows:

>

> 1. Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting

> a self-introduction to the list

> 2. Subscribers will get copies of whatever they send to the

> list

> 3. Subscribers will be able to get a list of other subscribers,

> and their e-mail addresses and names

> 4. Subscribers will NOT be able to conceal their e-mail

> addresses and names from other subscribers

> 5. The list will be unmoderated, that is, all contributions

> will be distributed without intervention

> 6. The list will be published globally, meaning that it will

> be added to the globals list of lists

> 7. A sister ARCHIVE will be available to subscribers to

> enable them retrieve old messages

>

>

> The above features, and other more mundane ones such as the maximum

> number of messages to be sent out per day, have been chosen to provide the

> greatest convenience, security, and use to subscribers. Thus, sending

> contributors a copy of their submissions will enable them to keep track of

> debates going on. Also, denying subscribers the option to CONCEAL thier

> subscriptions will ensure that everyone knows everyone on the list, or would

> if they so choose. This will hopefully allay fears about who is snooping, who

> isn't.

>

>

>

> COMMUNICATING WITH THE LIST

>

> We are sending a file called INFO under seperate cover, detailing

> simple instructions on how to communicate with the mailing list. If you have

> any further questions, please do not hesistate to contact the list owners, or

> the list itself. Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to the following

> address:

>

> listproc@u.washington.edu

>

> Leave the 'Subject' field empty, and put the word 'help' as your message.

>

>

> CONCLUSIONS

>

> The above was aimed at providing a brief introductory overview of the

> purpose, uses, and features of GAMBIA-L. It is hoped that all subscribers to

> the list will find it most useful, and enjoyable. In addition, it is hoped

> that the list will provide great opportunities for subscribers to not only get

> to know new people, and each other more, but also to find it useful in getting

> information about information. In the end, that is the greatest key to the

> prosperity of The Gambia.

>

> Finally, all this would come to naught if subscribers do not discharge

> their responsibilities with diligence. It is absolutely important that an

> atmosphere of cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect be created and

> maintained. That, quite simply, is the only way to ensure that GAMBIA-L grows

> to be the very best it can be.

>

> On behalf of all subscribers, we would like to welcome you to

> GAMBIA-L, and wish you a most rewarding experience.

>

>

>

> Listowners

>

> **********************************************************************

> *******************************************************

> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

>

> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 21:19:02 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.

Message-ID: <









Dear Gambia Lers,





I may suggest that the embassy in D.C> and the representives in new york

could do with some voluntary services from the gambians residing in these

localities.



This could be a good experince for the participants, and hopefully reduce the

financial burden on the nation of the gambia.



I think this is defenitely something MARINA PARADE RESIDENCE, should

consider.





momodou jagana.



THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.KEEP IT ALIVE.READ A BOOK.







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 16:36:15 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tony and Gambia-l:



I could vividly remember those early days, and in retrospect I would

say we have come a long way. To everyone out there thanks for your

contributions on Gambia-l. Congratulations to all members!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 03:00:17 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Omar .f. Mbai

Message-ID: <



Hi Omar F. Mbai,



Omar, this is Lamin Touray .Please write back to me . My E.Mail address is

touray1@aol.com



Lamsdou



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 03:29:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To: tloum@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: First anniversary

Message-ID: <



I would like to take this moment to thank all the founders of Gambia-l. This

is probably one of the most socially productive things you have done so far,

and I hope we the youngsters will keep your dream alive. Once again lets work

together towards our nations developement. This can only be done if we

communicate and respect each others point of view without being fearful of

expressing those opinions.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 05:39:14 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Manager,



Please add Nuha Jatta to the list. His email adress is:







Peace



Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 07:05:21 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bit

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Gambia-l,



Here we go again. Abdou wrote that -=91According to the January 2nd ,1997=

issue

of The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openly

campaigning for John Major=92. This is some of things I was referring to =

when I

said we should avoid bending the truth or making irresponsible statements=

and

assumptions.=20



First of all, The Gambia does not have a High Commissioner in the UK, and

this has been the case for over a year. I am head of this Mission and as =

far

as I am concern, I never campaigned for John Major and even if I was a

British citizen I will not campaign nor vote for John Major or any other

candidate the Tory Party might present for the Presidency. =20



Secondly, I think it is incumbent on Abdou to clarify this allegation to =

the

list members, and to apologise to all of us if he mistakenly misstated t=

he

facts or misunderstood what he claimed to have read. I personally would l=

ike

to know from which Observer you read this article. The Gambia Daily Obser=

ver

did not carry this story and as a matter of the Observer in Banjul did n=

ot

publish any paper in this particular date you referred to(January 2nd, 19=

97).

The last Observer published in 1996, was published on December 31st, 1996=

,

and the first Observer of the year came out on Saturday, January 4, 1997.=

I

called the Observer in Bakau and they could not collaborate you statement.

The only other possible source I could think of is The Observer in the UK=

,

which comes out ones a week, and it comes out on Sundays. January 2nd, 19=

97

fell on a Thursday and The Observer was not published that day. =20



I have all the issues of The Gambia Daily observer of the past two years,=

I

even have yesterday=92s Observer( Friday, January 31-February 2-Weekend),=

but I

could not see this article you mentioned. I called the Daily Observer in

Banjul and could not remember carrying this story. I also have the past

issues of the Sunday Observer (from UK) and the said story is not mention=

ed

in any of them. I also called the news editor of The Observer in London a=

nd

he did not remember reading of writing that story in his paper.



I would like you to do us a favour, and tell us where you read that story

from and if possible the name of the reporter who wrote the story. Better

yet, make a copy of the Article and fax it to me (fax 44-171-937-6316)



I have a particular interest in this article because I could sue somebody=

for

libel. Technically I am the Gambian High Commissioner in the UK, and I kn=

ow

for a fact that I did not campaign for John Major either openly or covert=

ly.=20



Looking forward for your response.



Peace



Tombong Saidy=20







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 15:50:18 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970201145145.AAA8610@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Nuha Jatta has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Nuha, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Actually, yours is the first Gambian name to be added to Gambia-l from Sweden

and we look forward to your contribution.



Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 10:40:00 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: SEECIAL REQUEST

Message-ID: <



Hello my fellow Gambians,in the name of peace i greet you all.

We Gambian have a long hard work to do for our country,because for 30yrs

that beloved country has seen nothing but under development,failed promises

and corruption.Now we have to let that go and move on.

I would like the president to subscribe Gambia L. and talk to us.if we talk

then we

can understand each others views and where we are coming from so that we can

try and find solutions to the lasting problems of our country.People,Gambia

is our country and it is our duty to make the country we all want it to be.We

do dont want our grandchildren to go overseas like us ,because it is hard

overseas.We want our kids and grandkids to have oppotunities at home before

considering overseas.For me i would not stand aside looking somebody harming

my country and my people,i will do anything necessary to put them in the

right direction.

There is no time for malice or hatered ,lets all be one and make the

ultimate sacrefice to build and develop our nation for the people of the

nation.Time is going but we still have time so:

MY FELLOW GAMBIANS LET US RALLY TOGETHER

LET NATION BUILDING BRING US TOGETHER

LETS DO SOMETHING FOR OUR NATION

LETS FORGET ABOUT THE PAST AND MOVE ON

LET TRIBAL OR ETHNIC ORIGIN FADE AWAY,





























-

LETS JOIN OUR HANDS TOGETHER FOR A COMMON GOOD,

---- LETS MAKE THE ULTIMATE SACREFICE TO

BUILD OUR NATION

LTE US BE ONE



May peace be on you all

ASSAN JAGNE





















------------------------------



Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 22:26:30 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



ABDOU wrote:

>=20

> Dear Gambia-L,

> My name is OMAR F. M'BAI . I am a law student

> currently studying at the BAR OF ENGLAND AND WALES

> where I hope to qualify as a Barrister in the summer of this year .

>=20

> I have learnt from my Gambian colleague at Bar School , Mr.

> Edrissa sissoho , that to be a member of this elusive organisation,

> one has to apply through e-mail which exactly what I am doing .

> I hope that my application will be approved. Thank you and

> represent.

>=20

> Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country the

> Gambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with me

> that we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one very

> significant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!

> This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.

> GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICE

> JUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASON

> REASON IS THE WORD OF REALITY

> REALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTH

> TRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.

> I believethe soonerthe

> brothers and sisters become aware of this definition

> the better. Thank you.

> O.F. M'BAI

> LONDON.



Mr.Nbaye!!

WEll,its quite clear from your warning shots that you are not a shy

person; so please take up your seat and feel free to express yourself.



Once again,WELCOME to the PENCHABI!!



Regards Basss!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 01 Feb 1996 19:21:41 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: SEECIAL REQUEST

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> Hello my fellow Gambians,in the name of peace i greet you all.

> We Gambian have a long hard work to do for our country,because for 30=

yrs

> that beloved country has seen nothing but under development,failed prom=

ises

> and corruption.Now we have to let that go and move on.

> I would like the president to subscribe Gambia L. and talk to us.if w=

e talk

> then we

> can understand each others views and where we are coming from so that w=

e can

> try and find solutions to the lasting problems of our country.People,Ga=

mbia

> is our country and it is our duty to make the country we all want it to=

be.We

> do dont want our grandchildren to go overseas like us ,because it is ha=

rd

> overseas.We want our kids and grandkids to have oppotunities at home be=

fore

> considering overseas.For me i would not stand aside looking somebody ha=

rming

> my country and my people,i will do anything necessary to put them in th=

e

> right direction.

> There is no time for malice or hatered ,lets all be one and make the

> ultimate sacrefice to build and develop our nation for the people of th=

e

> nation.Time is going but we still have time so:

> MY FELLOW GAMBIANS LET US RALLY TOGETHER

> LET NATION BUILDING BRING US TOGETHER

> LETS DO SOMETHING FOR OUR NATION

> LETS FORGET ABOUT THE PAST AND MOVE ON

> LET TRIBAL OR ETHNIC ORIGIN FADE AWAY,

>=20

> =

-

> LETS JOIN OUR HANDS TOGETHER FOR A COMMON GOOD,

> ---- LETS MAKE THE ULTIMATE SACREFI=

CE TO

> BUILD OUR NATION

> LTE US BE ONE

>=20

> May peace be on you all

> ASSAN JAGNE





Mr.Jagne!!

Thanks for your sensible plea.Just keep the faith,"we shall overcome

some day"



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 01 Feb 1997 13:20:57 -0500

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Greetings.....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Beloved brothers and sisters:



It feels great once again to be able to read interesting

articles from Gambia-l. I don't have much to say, but I would like to

plea to some folks to cool down a bit. The purpose of the list is to

discuss ideas. If one of my ideas/suggestions don't comply with Jonh's,

it does not mean that I should "always" condemn John's. There will be

times when John has a very sound idea, so regardless of whether John

surported or criticized my previous posting, I should not judge John

based on his position about what I said before. This might just be my

personal understanding of some responses I've been reading, so do

forgive me if I happen to misunderstand. May be I 've been out too long

....oops.

However, I do believe and know one thing, we are all working for

a common goal - to make Africa and for that matter Gambia a better place

to live. I therefore pray to Allah, the omnipotent, to make our

aspirations come true. Tombong, please calm down. You are at the

forefront of our nation, so you should be able to accept blows without

retaliating. You are doing a terrific job for providng current info.

keep it up. Dr. King said, "AN EYE FOR EYE LEAVES EVERYONE BLIND",so

allow us to criticize and doubt your gov't., we might just be your

reality checks.



Happy Ramadan to you all,

PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 20:02:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: FWD: Agreement Signed For Microfinance Service for West Africa

Message-ID: <19970201192401.AAB18390@LOCALNAME>



01 Feb 97 - United Nations-Fund



Agreement Signed For Microfinance Service for West Africa



From Segun Adeyemi ; PANA Staff Correspondent



UNITED NATIONS, New York (PANA) - The West African Development Bank

and the United Nations Capital Development Fund have signed an

agreement for the establishment of a microfinance system for the

subregion.



The agreement was signed Friday at the U.N. headquarters in New York

by the bank's president, Boni Yayi, and the fund's

executive-secretary, Poul Grosen.



The director of the regional bureau for Africa of the U.N.

Development Programme, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, also signed the

agreement on behalf of the organization.



Under the agreement, the development fund will provide about 4.5

million dollars over an initial three-years for the establishment of

the system, which is aimed at providing loans to small-scale

entrepreneurs.



The Lome-based development bank will oversee the disbursement of the

loans to beneficiaries through designated commercial banks in its

member states. The U.N. Development Programme will help disseminate

information about the project to potential beneficiaries through its

country offices.



At a news conference after the signing, Yayi said that the bank

would establish a management and follow-up committee to oversee the

execution of the project.



He said that women's groups, local cooperatives, farmers' union and

small-scale business owners and unemployed young people would be

among the beneficiaries. The project will be extended if the first

phase is successful.



Yayi also said that the development fund, the principal U.N. agency

involved in microfinance projects, chose to work with the

development bank because of the latter's experience in the area of

rural development infrastructure.



The development bank, established in 1976 by the member states of

the West African Economic and Monetary Union, started off with a

capital base of 500 million dollars.



Yayi said that the bank had succeeded in its main objectives of

providing loans through banks in a region where 60 percent of the

people have no access to credit.



Representatives of 13 of the countries in the region witnessed the

signing of the agreement.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 15:16:57 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



On Sat, 1 Feb 1997



> Gambia-l,

>=20

> Here we go again. Abdou wrote that -=91According to the January 2nd ,1997=

issue

> of The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openly

> campaigning for John Major=92. This is some of things I was referring to =

when I

> said we should avoid bending the truth or making irresponsible statements=

and

> assumptions.=20

> I would like you to do us a favour, and tell us where you read that story

> from and if possible the name of the reporter who wrote the story. Better

> yet, make a copy of the Article and fax it to me (fax 44-171-937-6316)

>=20

> I have a particular interest in this article because I could sue somebody=

for

> libel.

> Peace

>=20

> Tombong Saidy=20

>=20



=09The article was carried in the Gambian Daily Observer's column

titled "Private Eye With Adama". It seems like you will be suing this

paper for libel because they did say exactly what I said they said. I am

sure you missed it because it is definitely there.

=09Since you can call The Gambia at will, why not call the office

again and ask for the columns written by Adama ? If you cannot do this, I

will produce the article for the list albeit through a slower medium.

=09Thanks and bye for now,

=09-Abdou.

=09

***************************************************************************=

****

A.TOURAY

Dept. of Computer Science=20

Columbia University=20

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=3D



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

***************************************************************************=

****





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 16:11:44 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'

Message-ID: <



Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course none

of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful members

of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is part

fantasy and part reality most of us yearn. It begins with the President

welcoming members of his inner circle at a recent strategy session:



' Gentlemen good evening and thank you for coming on such short notice. I am

especially grateful that you are all clinging to your gov't issued mobile

telephones because it enables this President not only to count on a

dedicated cabinet from mon-fri but also to be in a position to track down

each of you on weekends when some of you may be tempted to venture into

forays that may not be very ministerial(laughter). On a more serious note , I

called this rather informal meeting to indulge with you my friends and

comrades into what i call a thorough and unbriddled self assessment in our

capacity as the leadership this nation. I want all of you to let your guards

down and frankly look into what we have done from the time we marched

triumphantly into office on July 22 to this mild january evening of 1997. To

a very large extent I sincerely believe that the country is headed in the

right direction and as a nation we are in a better shape than we were. By the

same token i want acknowledge that in our quest to better the lives of our

people we did make some significant errors primarily as a result of being too

brash, inexperienced or sometimes vengeful. I am especially proud of the fact

through our efforts we have succeeded in transforming the nation's psychi

from one that tolerated graft and embezzlement to one that demands redress

from those very acts. We have instilled in people that the only reason one

Gambian would be materially better off than his neighbor is through hard

work rather than a propensity to loot from the public. Gentlemen this is a

significant change the magnitude of which we realise even today. We have also

succeeded in reforming our gov't so that services are rendered in a more

appropriate fashion giving the taxpayer a pretty good bang for his buck. We

did it by purging the gov't of those individuals who we felt were primarily

responsible for the decay that has long parlayed progrees in this country. We

can also claim partial success in our efforts to improve education with the

limited resources we have. I must however say we do have a lot to do in that

area because the problems we have in the area of education are both

structural and financial. Without going into much tidious detail i think

evaluating the course we are on against what we set out to do it is fair to

say we have stayed the course. Success in itself is only an end not a means

so we should be proud of our journey so far.



On our shortcomings gentlemen i believe the majority of the people in this

country while greatly appreciative of our desire to do good are at best

ambivalent to our methods. Most of them were justifiably rattled by actions

towards people they are convinced did the nation wrong. We frankly

overreacted in our zeal to clean house and hence gave the majority of the

population the impression that we are primarily victorious soldiers who the

population had better learn to get used to because we are the Sherif in town.

This greatly undermined confidence and helped creat an atmosphere of fear and

ambivalence from that segment of the population whom a little restraint on

our treatment of the wrong doers would have assured that the pursuit of

justice was all we wanted.Instead we came across as vengeful and they feel

defeated. In the same vein I am convinced that the continous detention of

prisoners convicted of political crimes or those accused of being security

threats are to be released . I believe their continous detention is an

aberation and most importantly their release on humanitarian grounds would

serve as a good will gesture. I would be willing to consider a redress of

some sort because most of them went to jail for no good reason at all. In

retrospect i believe the gravest error we have made so far is the rather

strong arm tactics we employed in determining the outcome of the elections.I

erred in excluding people who had a fair chance of making the race

competetive not because they did anything conclusively wrong to disqualify

them but becauseI could not be assured of the outcome if they contested. I

now know that it was an aggregious mistake. We had the opportunity to once in

the history of this continent ask for the support and confedence of the

people based solely on the merit.Instead our actions forced a coronation

marked by violence and seriously tarnished our credibility the world over.

Since the results of the elections cannot be undone I have decided to reach

out to the opposition both within and outside parliament. I intend to hold

informal talks with some of them, the aim being to ultimately offer them upto

five cabinet positions with the understanding that they would be free to draw

up thier own agendas and help move the country forward. This must in no way

be seen as an affront to your efforts . We are the revolution but we can

longer afford to be exclutionary. Proper governance requires pragmatism and

reaching out to those who have been unfairly cut off from the life of their

nation seems to me to be the right thing to do . Thank you and as always you

have been a most .........queit audience'



karamba touray



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 13:28:33 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Greetings.....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Mambuna,



Welcome to Gambia-l once again!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:49:09 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <







In refrence to john major and the british electoral presint, they do not

elect PRESIDENTS, but PRIME MINISTERS--- there is a big difference.



momodou jagana







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 00:08:58 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: CONTRIBUTIONS

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:58:20 -0500

> From: Ceesay Soffie <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: CONTRIBUTIONS

> X-To: "'

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Dear All:

>

> I was notified of a murder of a 23 year old Gambian woman in New York.

> She lived in the Washington, DC area and was in New York to buy supplies

> for a salon she was getting ready to open. The body is to be taken to

> Gambia after the police release it.

>

> IF YOU CAN, PLEASE SEND A CONTRIBUTION TOWARD TAKING THE BODY HOME. FOR

> NOW, IT CAN BE SENT TO - SOFFIE CEESAY, 8660 PINEY BRANCH ROAD, 204,

> SILVER SPRING, MD 20901. Once her brother gets back, I will ask for his

> address so that the contributions can be sent there. Thank you!

>

> V/R,

> Soffie

>

Our heart goes to the family of the deceased. May she R.I.P.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 02:01:08 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



On Sat, 1 Feb 1997



> Gambia-l,

>=20

> Here we go again. Abdou wrote that -=91According to the January 2nd ,1997=

issue

> of The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openly

> campaigning for John Major=92. This is some of things I was referring to =

when I

> said we should avoid bending the truth or making irresponsible statements=

and

> assumptions.=20



Mr. Saidy,

=09Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same

sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by

the American government. You gave a series of reasons, the most

convincing and likely being that you were being expelled for street

brawling. You maintained these concoctions even after the State

Department and various news agencies contradicted your story. You

continued this until I unearthed an article from Reuters saying that you

were actually expelled for battering and abusing your wife. After I sent

this article to the list, you dropped silent and have yet to sue Reuters

or anyone for that matter. And this is just one example where logic and

facts have consistently triumph over your versions of the "truth". The

crying shame is that this has not made you temper your language. I am

actually the FOURTH person THIS WEEK that you have labelled with this

recycled and tired statement. This does indeed sound familiar.

=09Another interesting thing I find in this very undiplomatic letter

is the curious logic. You ask a couple of people whether they know X and

they tell you they don't, you therefore conclude that X does not exist !

=09I believe that people who make statements should back them up with

facts if reasonably challenged. I will therefore produce this column for

the list. If you want a fax of the column, all you have to do is look in

your personal archives for the column is there.

=09Thank you,

=09-Abdou.



***************************************************************************=

****

A.TOURAY

Dept. of Computer Science=20

Columbia University=20

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=3D



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

***************************************************************************=

****





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:40:00 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <



Abdou,



Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.

> Mr. Saidy,

> Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same

> sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by

> the American government



If you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we need here is a barrage of personal attacks. For one one it turns people off and secondly others will not take you as seriously as you deserve. Since I've been on this list I've found your contributions quite positive. This simply isn't necessary.



Just take it easy ma man.;-)



Peace.



Lat



P.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide! I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion healthy. :-)







------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 53

************************* Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: First anniversaryMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970131091705.5406B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everyone,Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debatetopics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the firstanniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University ofWashington.Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the originalfounder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coupd'etatwith a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the originalfew. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese calledMoussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think thatI was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ranthrough his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By thebeginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host sincesome reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, thesearch for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At thelast resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmativeresponse. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the currentsetup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively fewmembers at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy BruceOliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, LatjorrNdow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will berecognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visibleworld wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions weretossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled onGambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory iscorrect. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigningfrom the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest ofthe membersregarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I wasdeeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so muchwith the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reversehis decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes inthe future, he might relent. That void in the technical management wasadmirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing anabsolutely marvellous job.Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. Thisdate, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. Allpraise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved andspreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.As you can see, we are still growing weekly.I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that tookplace exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our historywill be of interest.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================PINE 3.95 MESSAGE TEXT gambia-l Msg 1 of 1,208 TOPDate: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: We did it !Hi Everyone,Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have addedeverybody to the list and you should all have received the standardwelcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted byKatim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take aninventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been addedon, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I amasking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that theyreceived this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it againstwhat we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I amasking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smoothfunctioning of GAMBIA-L.Again, let us congratulate ourselves for stickingtogether to lead ourselves to even greater heights.Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. Iwill give you a call later on tonight.Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshpaddress. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of thetermination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 15:01:49 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: <199701312001.PAA13347@aspen>> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jan 31 14:44:52 1997> Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: First anniversary> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi Everyone,> Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate> topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the first> anniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University of> Washington.> Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the original> founder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,> Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coup> d'etat> with a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the original> few. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese called> Moussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think that> I was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ran> through his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By the> beginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host since> some reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, the> search for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At the> last resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmative> response. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the current> setup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively few> members at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,> Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy Bruce> Oliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, Latjorr> Ndow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,> it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will be> recognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visible> world wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions were> tossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled on> Gambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory is> correct. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigning> from the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest of> the members> regarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I was> deeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so much> with the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reverse> his decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes in> the future, he might relent. That void in the technical management was> admirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing an> absolutely marvellous job.> Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. This> date, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180> members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. All> praise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved and> spreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.> As you can see, we are still growing weekly.> I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that took> place exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our history> will be of interest.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================> PINE 3.95 MESSAGE TEXT gambia-l Msg 1 of 1,208 TOP> Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: We did it !> Hi Everyone,> Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added> everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard> welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by> Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an> inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added> on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am> asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they> received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against> what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.> We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am> asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth> functioning of GAMBIA-L.> Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking> together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.> Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I> will give you a call later on tonight.> Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp> address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the> termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================Wow! That was quite a trip. It was all like yesterday!!Keep it up Tony.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:47:10 -0500 (EST)From: Isatou Bojang < isatoub@student.umass.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91.970131113004.23289C-100000@asimov.oit.umass.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDear fellow subscribers,As a new member, I would like to introduce myself to the groupand hopefully engage in some meaningful dialogue on issues which concernThe Gambia.My name is Isatou Bojang and I am a graduate student at theUniversity of Massachusetts at Amherst. I hope to complete my Mastersdegree in Public Health this May and pursue an internship with an NGOover the summer before heading back to the W. Africa region (hopefullywith a job offer!) I am interested in working on youth developmentprograms and Maternal and Child Health projects, so if anyone shares aninterest or knows of work being done in W. Africa, I would love to hearfrom you.Again, I look forward to engaging in some good discussions withyou all.Thanks for welcoming me to the list.Isatou------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 15:01:05 -0500From: NDARBOE@SUNSET.BACKBONE.OLEMISS.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY GAMBIA-L!!!!!!!!!!!!!Hope you will continue to coalesce Gambians and friends of the Gambia. Wemight eventually have a lot of consensus in combatting some of the problemsfacing our beloved Nation.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 15:02:55 -0500From: NDARBOE@SUNSET.BACKBONE.OLEMISS.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY GAMBIA-L!!!!!!!!!!!!!Hope you will continue to coalesce Gambians and friends of the Gambia. Wemight eventually have some consensus in combatting some of the problemsfacing our beloved Nation, although our opinions are very divergent at thismoment.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 23:56:44 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: <19970131225808.AAA7378@LOCALNAME>Happy ANNIVERSARY Gambia-l !!!!!Thanks for the the reminder Tony.Below is the draft message and I wonder why it is not being sent to newmembers. I hope that someone finds it useful.My best regards every one on the list.Momodou Camara***********************************************************************DRAFT MESSAGE-------------------------YOU'RE ON ...WELCOME to GAMBIA-L, a mailing list for discussions on The Gambia, andrelated issues. The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a strongtradition of peacefulness, in a generally turbulent region. GAMBIA-L isgearedtoward providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information betweenpeople interested in developments in The Gambia, and issues relevant to thewelfare of the country.The mailing list is an open, collaborative one aimed at being asinclusive as possible, and at the same time fostering an atmosphere forhealthydialogue and debate. It is our sincere hope that you find the list enjoyable,and worthy of your while. This file describes the background, purpose, andfeatures of GAMBIA-L as well as guidelines on getting the most out of theservice.THE GAMBIAThe Gambia is a small (4,000 square miles or 11,295 sq. km) country inWest Africa. It is surrounded by Senegal on all sides, except on the Atlanticcoast, and for this reason the two countries have a lot of ethnic and culturalties. In contrast to Senegal, a former French colony, The Gambia wascolonized by Britain and gained it's Independence on February 18, 1965.From Indepdence in 1965 to April, 1970 the country had a pariamentarydemocracy with a Prime Minister, and the Queen of England as the Head ofState.The country became a Republic in April 1970, with an Executive President asthe Head of State, and the Parliament as the Legislative body. In contrast to anumber of African countries, The Gambia retained a democratic tradition,holding universal adult suffrage elections every 5 years. These electionswere contested by a number of parties, again in contrast to the single-party'democratic' systems that were popular in a variety of African countries. Theelection system was slightly modified in 1982, with a change to the directelection of the President, rather than indirectly by the Members ofParliament.The democratic tradition of The Gambia was briefly interrupted inJuly, 1981 with an abortive attempt to overthrow the government by the thenparamilitary Field Force. This attempt was crushed by Senegalese troops, whointervened on the pretext that the coup attempt was foreign inspired, and athreat to the welfare of the Senegalese community in The Gambia. PresidentJawara was thus restored to power, and in the aftermath of the events, enteredinto a Conferedation called Senegambia with Senegal. This confederationhowever, was to be dissolved in September, 1989 following irreconcilabledifferences between the parties.A major milestone in The Gambia's political history was the overthrowof the Jawara government in July, 1994, by young, and junior officers of theGambian military which had been built up by Jawara himself. The militaryofficers, under the leadership of now Captain Yaya Jammeh, alleged rampantcorruption and incompetence as the main reason for overthrowing the Jawaragovernment. The military takeover was roundly condemned by the Internationalcommunity, most especially because Jawara had in the almost 30 years of hisrule managed to establish an international reputation for adherence todemocratic rule and human rights. Following intense pressure from both withinThe Gambia, and without, the military-led government announced a timetable fortransferrring power to civilians in 1996, following a review of theconstitution, probes in the weealth of public servants, and elections. Thetransition program is presently on.On the economic front, The Gambia has been a primarily agriculturalcountry. An estimated 81% of the population is engaged in agriculture, whilegroundnuts (peanuts) account for about 85% of export earnings (CountryProfile 1993/94: The Gambia, and Mauritania. The Economist Intelligence Unit.1993). With a trade policy traditionally more liberal than it's neighbors, because ofa smaller industrial base to protect, The Gambian economy has always had abrisk re-export sector. Tourism, has been a large component of the servicesector, which has accounted for up to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP).Despite it's size, The Gambia is relatively densely populated, with apredominantly Mulsim population of slightly over 1 million (1993 censusfigures), and growing at an annual rate of approximately 3%. Major ethnicgroups are Fula, Jola, Mandinka, Serahule, and Wollof. The illiterary ratesis very high (73%), and this generally reflects the low Human Development Index(HDI) scores the country has. Thus, for 1992 The Gambias' HDI ranked 173 outof 192 countries. Per capita income, estimated at $360 (US) in 1991 was alsoamongst the lowest in the world.Despite the economic poverty and political setbacks, The Gambia hasalways active in the International arena, being a member of the UnitedNations, the Organization of African Unity, and the Economic Community of West AfricanStates (ECOWAS). The Gambia has also provided troops to regionalpeace-keeping efforts, most notably in Liberia, as well as being an active participant inmediation efforts. This strong tradition of peacfulness, and respect forhuman rights was the reason why the African Center for Democracy and Human RightsDocumentation was headquartered in The Gambia.Given the relatively short but eventful history of The Gambia, it isobvious that fostering debate and dialogue is not only a Gambian tradition,but also particularly important now that the country is embarking on a transitionthat will lead to a return to civilian and democratic rule. GAMBIA-L hopes toprovide another forum for such much needed debate and exchange of ideas.GAMBIA-LDevelopments in communications technology in general, and the Internetin particular has resulted in great opportunities for people in far-flungplaces in engage in almost instantaneous exchange of ideas. The most popular,and probably most powerful, of these technologies is electronic mail, e-mailfor short. It is around this technology that an off-shoot service, mailinglists, have developed.A few years ago, mailing lists linked people all over the world whohad common interests that they wanted to exchange ideas and conduct debates on.The focus of these interest-groups varied from recreational to regionalpolitical developments. For example, a number of lists focusing on Africanand development-oriented issues were formed, and to this day some of them continueto thrive.With increased access to the Internet, it was going to be long beforethe interest groups became more specialized. Thus, a variety of specialized,and country-specific groups started cropping up. These mailing listsgenerally were geared to linking nationals of different countries, as well asInternationalists with particular interest in these countries. Examples ofthese country-specific mailing lists include SENEGAL-L, and ZAIRE-L.You can now add GAMBIA-L to that list.Although GAMBIA-L is only being formed in early 1996, much after anumber of lists have left the gates, it has an respectable pedigree based onvoluteerism and cooperation. The fact of the matter is that a manual mailinglist on Gambian issues has been running for since 1994, following theoverthrow of the Jawara government. The time has now come to formalize the list, andthus open opportunities for more people subscribe, thereby enriching thedebate.GAMBIA-L is aimed providing Gambians and those interested in Gambianand related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and exchangegideas and information of common interest. In the process, it is hoped that a spiritof cooperation, of exchange of ideas, of healthy debate and dialogue for theNational good will be cultivated. True, ours might the one of the more recentlists, but be sure that we intend to make it one of the very best lists incyberspace.To attain the excellence we're talking about, GAMBIA-L will makemaximum use of it's #1 ingredient: subscribers. Thus, management of the listwill be shared by a number of volunteers, that will be rotated as and whenneeded. Further, the list will be organized such that all subscribers will bevisible to others. We will not habor any concealed subscribers on this list.GAMBIA-L will also provide a rudimentary directory service, based on therequirement that each request for subscription be approved conditional onsubmission of a brief self-introduction by the applicant. These intros willbe archived, and accessible to all list members. For this very reason, eachapplicant will be expected to have an intro on file, since it's only fairother's have access to theirs, if they're going to be able to obtain infoabout them.As alluded to above, subscription to GAMBIA-L will be open, butconditional upon approval by designated list owners. This approval willdepend only on applicants submitting a self-introduction to be archived. Subscriberswill be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and responsible tone inthe contributions they send to the list. Political partisanship is definetlyout. Further, slandering and libelling of people will not be accepted, andwill result in immediate and permanent loss of subscription.The main features of GAMBIA-L are as follows:1. Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submittinga self-introduction to the list2. Subscribers will get copies of whatever they send to thelist3. Subscribers will be able to get a list of other subscribers,and their e-mail addresses and names4. Subscribers will NOT be able to conceal their e-mailaddresses and names from other subscribers5. The list will be unmoderated, that is, all contributionswill be distributed without intervention6. The list will be published globally, meaning that it willbe added to the globals list of lists7. A sister ARCHIVE will be available to subscribers toenable them retrieve old messagesThe above features, and other more mundane ones such as the maximumnumber of messages to be sent out per day, have been chosen to provide thegreatest convenience, security, and use to subscribers. Thus, sendingcontributors a copy of their submissions will enable them to keep track ofdebates going on. Also, denying subscribers the option to CONCEAL thiersubscriptions will ensure that everyone knows everyone on the list, or wouldif they so choose. This will hopefully allay fears about who is snooping, whoisn't.COMMUNICATING WITH THE LISTWe are sending a file called INFO under seperate cover, detailingsimple instructions on how to communicate with the mailing list. If you haveany further questions, please do not hesistate to contact the list owners, orthe list itself. Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to the followingaddress:Leave the 'Subject' field empty, and put the word 'help' as your message.CONCLUSIONSThe above was aimed at providing a brief introductory overview of thepurpose, uses, and features of GAMBIA-L. It is hoped that all subscribers tothe list will find it most useful, and enjoyable. In addition, it is hopedthat the list will provide great opportunities for subscribers to not only getto know new people, and each other more, but also to find it useful in gettinginformation about information. In the end, that is the greatest key to theprosperity of The Gambia.Finally, all this would come to naught if subscribers do not dischargetheir responsibilities with diligence. It is absolutely important that anatmosphere of cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect be created andmaintained. That, quite simply, is the only way to ensure that GAMBIA-L growsto be the very best it can be.On behalf of all subscribers, we would like to welcome you toGAMBIA-L, and wish you a most rewarding experience.Listowners*******************************************************************************************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 16:21:04 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970131161823.1938C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou, thank also for reminding us about the draft message that wassupposed to be included in the welcome message to new members. That wassomething, certainly overlooked. I will review the user manual and try toadd it on there.ThanksTonyOn Fri, 31 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:> Happy ANNIVERSARY Gambia-l !!!!!> Thanks for the the reminder Tony.> Below is the draft message and I wonder why it is not being sent to new> members. I hope that someone finds it useful.> My best regards every one on the list.> Momodou Camara> ***********************************************************************> DRAFT MESSAGE> -------------------------> YOU'RE ON ...> WELCOME to GAMBIA-L, a mailing list for discussions on The Gambia, and> related issues. The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a strong> tradition of peacefulness, in a generally turbulent region. GAMBIA-L is> geared> toward providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information between> people interested in developments in The Gambia, and issues relevant to the> welfare of the country.> The mailing list is an open, collaborative one aimed at being as> inclusive as possible, and at the same time fostering an atmosphere for> healthy> dialogue and debate. It is our sincere hope that you find the list enjoyable,> and worthy of your while. This file describes the background, purpose, and> features of GAMBIA-L as well as guidelines on getting the most out of the> service.> THE GAMBIA> The Gambia is a small (4,000 square miles or 11,295 sq. km) country in> West Africa. It is surrounded by Senegal on all sides, except on the Atlantic> coast, and for this reason the two countries have a lot of ethnic and cultural> ties. In contrast to Senegal, a former French colony, The Gambia was> colonized by Britain and gained it's Independence on February 18, 1965.> From Indepdence in 1965 to April, 1970 the country had a pariamentary> democracy with a Prime Minister, and the Queen of England as the Head of> State.> The country became a Republic in April 1970, with an Executive President as> the Head of State, and the Parliament as the Legislative body. In contrast to a> number of African countries, The Gambia retained a democratic tradition,> holding universal adult suffrage elections every 5 years. These elections> were contested by a number of parties, again in contrast to the single-party> 'democratic' systems that were popular in a variety of African countries. The> election system was slightly modified in 1982, with a change to the direct> election of the President, rather than indirectly by the Members of> Parliament.> The democratic tradition of The Gambia was briefly interrupted in> July, 1981 with an abortive attempt to overthrow the government by the then> paramilitary Field Force. This attempt was crushed by Senegalese troops, who> intervened on the pretext that the coup attempt was foreign inspired, and a> threat to the welfare of the Senegalese community in The Gambia. President> Jawara was thus restored to power, and in the aftermath of the events, entered> into a Conferedation called Senegambia with Senegal. This confederation> however, was to be dissolved in September, 1989 following irreconcilable> differences between the parties.> A major milestone in The Gambia's political history was the overthrow> of the Jawara government in July, 1994, by young, and junior officers of the> Gambian military which had been built up by Jawara himself. The military> officers, under the leadership of now Captain Yaya Jammeh, alleged rampant> corruption and incompetence as the main reason for overthrowing the Jawara> government. The military takeover was roundly condemned by the International> community, most especially because Jawara had in the almost 30 years of his> rule managed to establish an international reputation for adherence to> democratic rule and human rights. Following intense pressure from both within> The Gambia, and without, the military-led government announced a timetable for> transferrring power to civilians in 1996, following a review of the> constitution, probes in the weealth of public servants, and elections. The> transition program is presently on.> On the economic front, The Gambia has been a primarily agricultural> country. An estimated 81% of the population is engaged in agriculture, while> groundnuts (peanuts) account for about 85% of export earnings (Country> Profile 1993/94: The Gambia, and Mauritania. The Economist Intelligence Unit.> 1993). With a trade policy traditionally more liberal than it's neighbors, because of> a smaller industrial base to protect, The Gambian economy has always had a> brisk re-export sector. Tourism, has been a large component of the service> sector, which has accounted for up to 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP).> Despite it's size, The Gambia is relatively densely populated, with a> predominantly Mulsim population of slightly over 1 million (1993 census> figures), and growing at an annual rate of approximately 3%. Major ethnic> groups are Fula, Jola, Mandinka, Serahule, and Wollof. The illiterary rates> is very high (73%), and this generally reflects the low Human Development Index> (HDI) scores the country has. Thus, for 1992 The Gambias' HDI ranked 173 out> of 192 countries. Per capita income, estimated at $360 (US) in 1991 was also> amongst the lowest in the world.> Despite the economic poverty and political setbacks, The Gambia has> always active in the International arena, being a member of the United> Nations, the Organization of African Unity, and the Economic Community of West African> States (ECOWAS). The Gambia has also provided troops to regional> peace-keeping efforts, most notably in Liberia, as well as being an active participant in> mediation efforts. This strong tradition of peacfulness, and respect for> human rights was the reason why the African Center for Democracy and Human Rights> Documentation was headquartered in The Gambia.> Given the relatively short but eventful history of The Gambia, it is> obvious that fostering debate and dialogue is not only a Gambian tradition,> but also particularly important now that the country is embarking on a transition> that will lead to a return to civilian and democratic rule. GAMBIA-L hopes to> provide another forum for such much needed debate and exchange of ideas.> GAMBIA-L> Developments in communications technology in general, and the Internet> in particular has resulted in great opportunities for people in far-flung> places in engage in almost instantaneous exchange of ideas. The most popular,> and probably most powerful, of these technologies is electronic mail, e-mail> for short. It is around this technology that an off-shoot service, mailing> lists, have developed.> A few years ago, mailing lists linked people all over the world who> had common interests that they wanted to exchange ideas and conduct debates on.> The focus of these interest-groups varied from recreational to regional> political developments. For example, a number of lists focusing on African> and development-oriented issues were formed, and to this day some of them continue> to thrive.> With increased access to the Internet, it was going to be long before> the interest groups became more specialized. Thus, a variety of specialized,> and country-specific groups started cropping up. These mailing lists> generally were geared to linking nationals of different countries, as well as> Internationalists with particular interest in these countries. Examples of> these country-specific mailing lists include SENEGAL-L, and ZAIRE-L.> You can now add GAMBIA-L to that list.> Although GAMBIA-L is only being formed in early 1996, much after a> number of lists have left the gates, it has an respectable pedigree based on> voluteerism and cooperation. The fact of the matter is that a manual mailing> list on Gambian issues has been running for since 1994, following the> overthrow of the Jawara government. The time has now come to formalize the list, and> thus open opportunities for more people subscribe, thereby enriching the> debate.> GAMBIA-L is aimed providing Gambians and those interested in Gambian> and related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and exchangeg> ideas and information of common interest. In the process, it is hoped that a spirit> of cooperation, of exchange of ideas, of healthy debate and dialogue for the> National good will be cultivated. True, ours might the one of the more recent> lists, but be sure that we intend to make it one of the very best lists in> cyberspace.> To attain the excellence we're talking about, GAMBIA-L will make> maximum use of it's #1 ingredient: subscribers. Thus, management of the list> will be shared by a number of volunteers, that will be rotated as and when> needed. Further, the list will be organized such that all subscribers will be> visible to others. We will not habor any concealed subscribers on this list.> GAMBIA-L will also provide a rudimentary directory service, based on the> requirement that each request for subscription be approved conditional on> submission of a brief self-introduction by the applicant. These intros will> be archived, and accessible to all list members. For this very reason, each> applicant will be expected to have an intro on file, since it's only fair> other's have access to theirs, if they're going to be able to obtain info> about them.> As alluded to above, subscription to GAMBIA-L will be open, but> conditional upon approval by designated list owners. This approval will> depend only on applicants submitting a self-introduction to be archived. Subscribers> will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and responsible tone in> the contributions they send to the list. Political partisanship is definetly> out. Further, slandering and libelling of people will not be accepted, and> will result in immediate and permanent loss of subscription.> The main features of GAMBIA-L are as follows:> 1. Subscription is open to all, conditional upon submitting> a self-introduction to the list> 2. Subscribers will get copies of whatever they send to the> list> 3. Subscribers will be able to get a list of other subscribers,> and their e-mail addresses and names> 4. Subscribers will NOT be able to conceal their e-mail> addresses and names from other subscribers> 5. The list will be unmoderated, that is, all contributions> will be distributed without intervention> 6. The list will be published globally, meaning that it will> be added to the globals list of lists> 7. A sister ARCHIVE will be available to subscribers to> enable them retrieve old messages> The above features, and other more mundane ones such as the maximum> number of messages to be sent out per day, have been chosen to provide the> greatest convenience, security, and use to subscribers. Thus, sending> contributors a copy of their submissions will enable them to keep track of> debates going on. Also, denying subscribers the option to CONCEAL thier> subscriptions will ensure that everyone knows everyone on the list, or would> if they so choose. This will hopefully allay fears about who is snooping, who> isn't.> COMMUNICATING WITH THE LIST> We are sending a file called INFO under seperate cover, detailing> simple instructions on how to communicate with the mailing list. If you have> any further questions, please do not hesistate to contact the list owners, or> the list itself. Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to the following> address:> Leave the 'Subject' field empty, and put the word 'help' as your message.> CONCLUSIONS> The above was aimed at providing a brief introductory overview of the> purpose, uses, and features of GAMBIA-L. It is hoped that all subscribers to> the list will find it most useful, and enjoyable. In addition, it is hoped> that the list will provide great opportunities for subscribers to not only get> to know new people, and each other more, but also to find it useful in getting> information about information. In the end, that is the greatest key to the> prosperity of The Gambia.> Finally, all this would come to naught if subscribers do not discharge> their responsibilities with diligence. It is absolutely important that an> atmosphere of cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect be created and> maintained. That, quite simply, is the only way to ensure that GAMBIA-L grows> to be the very best it can be.> On behalf of all subscribers, we would like to welcome you to> GAMBIA-L, and wish you a most rewarding experience.> Listowners> **********************************************************************> *******************************************************> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 21:19:02 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.Message-ID: < 970131211858_473035500@emout17.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia Lers,I may suggest that the embassy in D.C> and the representives in new yorkcould do with some voluntary services from the gambians residing in theselocalities.This could be a good experince for the participants, and hopefully reduce thefinancial burden on the nation of the gambia.I think this is defenitely something MARINA PARADE RESIDENCE, shouldconsider.momodou jagana.THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.KEEP IT ALIVE.READ A BOOK.------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 16:36:15 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: < 199702010730.QAA18781@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITony and Gambia-l:I could vividly remember those early days, and in retrospect I wouldsay we have come a long way. To everyone out there thanks for yourcontributions on Gambia-l. Congratulations to all members!Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 03:00:17 -0500 (EST)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Omar .f. MbaiMessage-ID: < 970201030017_1478911705@emout01.mail.aol.com Hi Omar F. Mbai,Omar, this is Lamin Touray .Please write back to me . My E.Mail address isLamsdou------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 03:29:40 -0500 (EST)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: First anniversaryMessage-ID: < 970201032938_304243994@emout14.mail.aol.com I would like to take this moment to thank all the founders of Gambia-l. Thisis probably one of the most socially productive things you have done so far,and I hope we the youngsters will keep your dream alive. Once again lets worktogether towards our nations developement. This can only be done if wecommunicate and respect each others point of view without being fearful ofexpressing those opinions.------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 05:39:14 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 970201053911_1512475442@emout04.mail.aol.com Manager,Please add Nuha Jatta to the list. His email adress is: b96nj@mh1.hh.se (Nuha Jatta)PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 07:05:21 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 970201070520_915106265@emout04.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bitContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGambia-l,Here we go again. Abdou wrote that -=91According to the January 2nd ,1997=issueof The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openlycampaigning for John Major=92. This is some of things I was referring to =when Isaid we should avoid bending the truth or making irresponsible statements=andassumptions.=20First of all, The Gambia does not have a High Commissioner in the UK, andthis has been the case for over a year. I am head of this Mission and as =faras I am concern, I never campaigned for John Major and even if I was aBritish citizen I will not campaign nor vote for John Major or any othercandidate the Tory Party might present for the Presidency. =20Secondly, I think it is incumbent on Abdou to clarify this allegation to =thelist members, and to apologise to all of us if he mistakenly misstated t=hefacts or misunderstood what he claimed to have read. I personally would l=iketo know from which Observer you read this article. The Gambia Daily Obser=verdid not carry this story and as a matter of the Observer in Banjul did n=otpublish any paper in this particular date you referred to(January 2nd, 19=97).The last Observer published in 1996, was published on December 31st, 1996=and the first Observer of the year came out on Saturday, January 4, 1997.=called the Observer in Bakau and they could not collaborate you statement.The only other possible source I could think of is The Observer in the UK=which comes out ones a week, and it comes out on Sundays. January 2nd, 19=97fell on a Thursday and The Observer was not published that day. =20I have all the issues of The Gambia Daily observer of the past two years,=even have yesterday=92s Observer( Friday, January 31-February 2-Weekend),=but Icould not see this article you mentioned. I called the Daily Observer inBanjul and could not remember carrying this story. I also have the pastissues of the Sunday Observer (from UK) and the said story is not mention=edin any of them. I also called the news editor of The Observer in London a=ndhe did not remember reading of writing that story in his paper.I would like you to do us a favour, and tell us where you read that storyfrom and if possible the name of the reporter who wrote the story. Betteryet, make a copy of the Article and fax it to me (fax 44-171-937-6316)I have a particular interest in this article because I could sue somebody=forlibel. Technically I am the Gambian High Commissioner in the UK, and I kn=owfor a fact that I did not campaign for John Major either openly or covert=ly.=20Looking forward for your response.PeaceTombong Saidy=20------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 15:50:18 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970201145145.AAA8610@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Nuha Jatta has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Nuha, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.Actually, yours is the first Gambian name to be added to Gambia-l from Swedenand we look forward to your contribution.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 10:40:00 -0500 (EST)From: AJagne@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SEECIAL REQUESTMessage-ID: < 970201104000_-1744611865@emout15.mail.aol.com Hello my fellow Gambians,in the name of peace i greet you all.We Gambian have a long hard work to do for our country,because for 30yrsthat beloved country has seen nothing but under development,failed promisesand corruption.Now we have to let that go and move on.I would like the president to subscribe Gambia L. and talk to us.if we talkthen wecan understand each others views and where we are coming from so that we cantry and find solutions to the lasting problems of our country.People,Gambiais our country and it is our duty to make the country we all want it to be.Wedo dont want our grandchildren to go overseas like us ,because it is hardoverseas.We want our kids and grandkids to have oppotunities at home beforeconsidering overseas.For me i would not stand aside looking somebody harmingmy country and my people,i will do anything necessary to put them in theright direction.There is no time for malice or hatered ,lets all be one and make theultimate sacrefice to build and develop our nation for the people of thenation.Time is going but we still have time so:MY FELLOW GAMBIANS LET US RALLY TOGETHERLET NATION BUILDING BRING US TOGETHERLETS DO SOMETHING FOR OUR NATIONLETS FORGET ABOUT THE PAST AND MOVE ONLET TRIBAL OR ETHNIC ORIGIN FADE AWAY,LETS JOIN OUR HANDS TOGETHER FOR A COMMON GOOD,---- LETS MAKE THE ULTIMATE SACREFICE TOBUILD OUR NATIONLTE US BE ONEMay peace be on you allASSAN JAGNE------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 22:26:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarding Omar Mbai's intro.Message-ID: < 310FC266.4C7D@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableABDOU wrote:>=20> Dear Gambia-L,> My name is OMAR F. M'BAI . I am a law student> currently studying at the BAR OF ENGLAND AND WALES> where I hope to qualify as a Barrister in the summer of this year .>=20> I have learnt from my Gambian colleague at Bar School , Mr.> Edrissa sissoho , that to be a member of this elusive organisation,> one has to apply through e-mail which exactly what I am doing .> I hope that my application will be approved. Thank you and> represent.>=20> Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country the> Gambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with me> that we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one very> significant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!> This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.> GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICE> JUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASON> REASON IS THE WORD OF REALITY> REALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTH> TRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.> I believethe soonerthe> brothers and sisters become aware of this definition> the better. Thank you.> O.F. M'BAI> LONDON.Mr.Nbaye!!WEll,its quite clear from your warning shots that you are not a shyperson; so please take up your seat and feel free to express yourself.Once again,WELCOME to the PENCHABI!!Regards Basss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 01 Feb 1996 19:21:41 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SEECIAL REQUESTMessage-ID: < 3110E894.340E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable AJagne@aol.com wrote:>=20> Hello my fellow Gambians,in the name of peace i greet you all.> We Gambian have a long hard work to do for our country,because for 30=yrs> that beloved country has seen nothing but under development,failed prom=ises> and corruption.Now we have to let that go and move on.> I would like the president to subscribe Gambia L. and talk to us.if w=e talk> then we> can understand each others views and where we are coming from so that w=e can> try and find solutions to the lasting problems of our country.People,Ga=mbia> is our country and it is our duty to make the country we all want it to=be.We> do dont want our grandchildren to go overseas like us ,because it is ha=rd> overseas.We want our kids and grandkids to have oppotunities at home be=fore> considering overseas.For me i would not stand aside looking somebody ha=rming> my country and my people,i will do anything necessary to put them in th=> right direction.> There is no time for malice or hatered ,lets all be one and make the> ultimate sacrefice to build and develop our nation for the people of th=> nation.Time is going but we still have time so:> MY FELLOW GAMBIANS LET US RALLY TOGETHER> LET NATION BUILDING BRING US TOGETHER> LETS DO SOMETHING FOR OUR NATION> LETS FORGET ABOUT THE PAST AND MOVE ON> LET TRIBAL OR ETHNIC ORIGIN FADE AWAY,>=20> => LETS JOIN OUR HANDS TOGETHER FOR A COMMON GOOD,> ---- LETS MAKE THE ULTIMATE SACREFI=CE TO> BUILD OUR NATION> LTE US BE ONE>=20> May peace be on you all> ASSAN JAGNEMr.Jagne!!Thanks for your sensible plea.Just keep the faith,"we shall overcomesome day"Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sat, 01 Feb 1997 13:20:57 -0500From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Greetings.....Message-ID: < 32F38989.3E90@iglou.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBeloved brothers and sisters:It feels great once again to be able to read interestingarticles from Gambia-l. I don't have much to say, but I would like toplea to some folks to cool down a bit. The purpose of the list is todiscuss ideas. If one of my ideas/suggestions don't comply with Jonh's,it does not mean that I should "always" condemn John's. There will betimes when John has a very sound idea, so regardless of whether Johnsurported or criticized my previous posting, I should not judge Johnbased on his position about what I said before. This might just be mypersonal understanding of some responses I've been reading, so doforgive me if I happen to misunderstand. May be I 've been out too long....oops.However, I do believe and know one thing, we are all working fora common goal - to make Africa and for that matter Gambia a better placeto live. I therefore pray to Allah, the omnipotent, to make ouraspirations come true. Tombong, please calm down. You are at theforefront of our nation, so you should be able to accept blows withoutretaliating. You are doing a terrific job for providng current info.keep it up. Dr. King said, "AN EYE FOR EYE LEAVES EVERYONE BLIND",soallow us to criticize and doubt your gov't., we might just be yourreality checks.Happy Ramadan to you all,PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG.------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 20:02:20 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: Agreement Signed For Microfinance Service for West AfricaMessage-ID: <19970201192401.AAB18390@LOCALNAME>01 Feb 97 - United Nations-FundAgreement Signed For Microfinance Service for West AfricaFrom Segun Adeyemi ; PANA Staff CorrespondentUNITED NATIONS, New York (PANA) - The West African Development Bankand the United Nations Capital Development Fund have signed anagreement for the establishment of a microfinance system for thesubregion.The agreement was signed Friday at the U.N. headquarters in New Yorkby the bank's president, Boni Yayi, and the fund'sexecutive-secretary, Poul Grosen.The director of the regional bureau for Africa of the U.N.Development Programme, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, also signed theagreement on behalf of the organization.Under the agreement, the development fund will provide about 4.5million dollars over an initial three-years for the establishment ofthe system, which is aimed at providing loans to small-scaleentrepreneurs.The Lome-based development bank will oversee the disbursement of theloans to beneficiaries through designated commercial banks in itsmember states. The U.N. Development Programme will help disseminateinformation about the project to potential beneficiaries through itscountry offices.At a news conference after the signing, Yayi said that the bankwould establish a management and follow-up committee to oversee theexecution of the project.He said that women's groups, local cooperatives, farmers' union andsmall-scale business owners and unemployed young people would beamong the beneficiaries. The project will be extended if the firstphase is successful.Yayi also said that the development fund, the principal U.N. agencyinvolved in microfinance projects, chose to work with thedevelopment bank because of the latter's experience in the area ofrural development infrastructure.The development bank, established in 1976 by the member states ofthe West African Economic and Monetary Union, started off with acapital base of 500 million dollars.Yayi said that the bank had succeeded in its main objectives ofproviding loans through banks in a region where 60 percent of thepeople have no access to credit.Representatives of 13 of the countries in the region witnessed thesigning of the agreement.------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 15:16:57 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970201150534.16554B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEOn Sat, 1 Feb 1997 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,>=20> Here we go again. Abdou wrote that -=91According to the January 2nd ,1997=issue> of The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openly> campaigning for John Major=92. This is some of things I was referring to =when I> said we should avoid bending the truth or making irresponsible statements=and> assumptions.=20> I would like you to do us a favour, and tell us where you read that story> from and if possible the name of the reporter who wrote the story. Better> yet, make a copy of the Article and fax it to me (fax 44-171-937-6316)>=20> I have a particular interest in this article because I could sue somebody=for> libel.> Peace>=20> Tombong Saidy=20>=20=09The article was carried in the Gambian Daily Observer's columntitled "Private Eye With Adama". It seems like you will be suing thispaper for libel because they did say exactly what I said they said. I amsure you missed it because it is definitely there.=09Since you can call The Gambia at will, why not call the officeagain and ask for the columns written by Adama ? If you cannot do this, Iwill produce the article for the list albeit through a slower medium.=09Thanks and bye for now,=09-Abdou.=09***************************************************************************=****A.TOURAYDept. of Computer Science=20Columbia University=20New York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW=3D http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.***************************************************************************=****------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 16:11:44 -0500 (EST)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'Message-ID: < 970201161144_948710037@emout02.mail.aol.com Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course noneof the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful membersof this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is partfantasy and part reality most of us yearn. It begins with the Presidentwelcoming members of his inner circle at a recent strategy session:' Gentlemen good evening and thank you for coming on such short notice. I amespecially grateful that you are all clinging to your gov't issued mobiletelephones because it enables this President not only to count on adedicated cabinet from mon-fri but also to be in a position to track downeach of you on weekends when some of you may be tempted to venture intoforays that may not be very ministerial(laughter). On a more serious note , Icalled this rather informal meeting to indulge with you my friends andcomrades into what i call a thorough and unbriddled self assessment in ourcapacity as the leadership this nation. I want all of you to let your guardsdown and frankly look into what we have done from the time we marchedtriumphantly into office on July 22 to this mild january evening of 1997. Toa very large extent I sincerely believe that the country is headed in theright direction and as a nation we are in a better shape than we were. By thesame token i want acknowledge that in our quest to better the lives of ourpeople we did make some significant errors primarily as a result of being toobrash, inexperienced or sometimes vengeful. I am especially proud of the factthrough our efforts we have succeeded in transforming the nation's psychifrom one that tolerated graft and embezzlement to one that demands redressfrom those very acts. We have instilled in people that the only reason oneGambian would be materially better off than his neighbor is through hardwork rather than a propensity to loot from the public. Gentlemen this is asignificant change the magnitude of which we realise even today. We have alsosucceeded in reforming our gov't so that services are rendered in a moreappropriate fashion giving the taxpayer a pretty good bang for his buck. Wedid it by purging the gov't of those individuals who we felt were primarilyresponsible for the decay that has long parlayed progrees in this country. Wecan also claim partial success in our efforts to improve education with thelimited resources we have. I must however say we do have a lot to do in thatarea because the problems we have in the area of education are bothstructural and financial. Without going into much tidious detail i thinkevaluating the course we are on against what we set out to do it is fair tosay we have stayed the course. Success in itself is only an end not a meansso we should be proud of our journey so far.On our shortcomings gentlemen i believe the majority of the people in thiscountry while greatly appreciative of our desire to do good are at bestambivalent to our methods. Most of them were justifiably rattled by actionstowards people they are convinced did the nation wrong. We franklyoverreacted in our zeal to clean house and hence gave the majority of thepopulation the impression that we are primarily victorious soldiers who thepopulation had better learn to get used to because we are the Sherif in town.This greatly undermined confidence and helped creat an atmosphere of fear andambivalence from that segment of the population whom a little restraint onour treatment of the wrong doers would have assured that the pursuit ofjustice was all we wanted.Instead we came across as vengeful and they feeldefeated. In the same vein I am convinced that the continous detention ofprisoners convicted of political crimes or those accused of being securitythreats are to be released . I believe their continous detention is anaberation and most importantly their release on humanitarian grounds wouldserve as a good will gesture. I would be willing to consider a redress ofsome sort because most of them went to jail for no good reason at all. Inretrospect i believe the gravest error we have made so far is the ratherstrong arm tactics we employed in determining the outcome of the elections.Ierred in excluding people who had a fair chance of making the racecompetetive not because they did anything conclusively wrong to disqualifythem but becauseI could not be assured of the outcome if they contested. Inow know that it was an aggregious mistake. We had the opportunity to once inthe history of this continent ask for the support and confedence of thepeople based solely on the merit.Instead our actions forced a coronationmarked by violence and seriously tarnished our credibility the world over.Since the results of the elections cannot be undone I have decided to reachout to the opposition both within and outside parliament. I intend to holdinformal talks with some of them, the aim being to ultimately offer them uptofive cabinet positions with the understanding that they would be free to drawup thier own agendas and help move the country forward. This must in no waybe seen as an affront to your efforts . We are the revolution but we canlonger afford to be exclutionary. Proper governance requires pragmatism andreaching out to those who have been unfairly cut off from the life of theirnation seems to me to be the right thing to do . Thank you and as always youhave been a most .........queit audience'karamba touray------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Jan 1997 13:28:33 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Greetings.....Message-ID: < 199702020423.NAA25230@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMambuna,Welcome to Gambia-l once again!Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:49:09 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 970201234908_1660108429@emout17.mail.aol.com In refrence to john major and the british electoral presint, they do notelect PRESIDENTS, but PRIME MINISTERS--- there is a big difference.momodou jagana------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 00:08:58 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CONTRIBUTIONSMessage-ID: < 199702020508.AAA17743@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jan 31 12:21:03 1997> Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:58:20 -0500> From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: CONTRIBUTIONS> X-To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Dear All:> I was notified of a murder of a 23 year old Gambian woman in New York.> She lived in the Washington, DC area and was in New York to buy supplies> for a salon she was getting ready to open. The body is to be taken to> Gambia after the police release it.> IF YOU CAN, PLEASE SEND A CONTRIBUTION TOWARD TAKING THE BODY HOME. FOR> NOW, IT CAN BE SENT TO - SOFFIE CEESAY, 8660 PINEY BRANCH ROAD, 204,> SILVER SPRING, MD 20901. Once her brother gets back, I will ask for his> address so that the contributions can be sent there. Thank you!> V/R,> SoffieOur heart goes to the family of the deceased. May she R.I.P.Malanding------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 02:01:08 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970202013510.11550B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEOn Sat, 1 Feb 1997 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,>=20> Here we go again. Abdou wrote that -=91According to the January 2nd ,1997=issue> of The Observer, The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK was openly> campaigning for John Major=92. This is some of things I was referring to =when I> said we should avoid bending the truth or making irresponsible statements=and> assumptions.=20Mr. Saidy,=09Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the samesanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US bythe American government. You gave a series of reasons, the mostconvincing and likely being that you were being expelled for streetbrawling. You maintained these concoctions even after the StateDepartment and various news agencies contradicted your story. Youcontinued this until I unearthed an article from Reuters saying that youwere actually expelled for battering and abusing your wife. After I sentthis article to the list, you dropped silent and have yet to sue Reutersor anyone for that matter. And this is just one example where logic andfacts have consistently triumph over your versions of the "truth". Thecrying shame is that this has not made you temper your language. I amactually the FOURTH person THIS WEEK that you have labelled with thisrecycled and tired statement. This does indeed sound familiar.=09Another interesting thing I find in this very undiplomatic letteris the curious logic. You ask a couple of people whether they know X andthey tell you they don't, you therefore conclude that X does not exist !=09I believe that people who make statements should back them up withfacts if reasonably challenged. I will therefore produce this column forthe list. If you want a fax of the column, all you have to do is look inyour personal archives for the column is there.=09Thank you,=09-Abdou.***************************************************************************=****A.TOURAYDept. of Computer Science=20Columbia University=20New York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW=3D http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.***************************************************************************=****------------------------------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:40:00 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 854880115@denmark-c.it.earthlink.net Abdou,Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.> Mr. Saidy,> Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same> sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by> the American governmentIf you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we need here is a barrage of personal attacks. For one one it turns people off and secondly others will not take you as seriously as you deserve. Since I've been on this list I've found your contributions quite positive. This simply isn't necessary.Just take it easy ma man.;-)Peace.LatP.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide! I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion healthy. :-)------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 53************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 6.23 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |