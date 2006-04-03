|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10268 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:47:21
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 51
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: New member
by Ousman Gajigo <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
2) Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
by MJawara@aol.com
3) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
4) Re: Forwarded news story
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
5) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
6) AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE" (fwd)
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
7) Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision (fwd)
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
8) Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended acts
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
9) Postelection activites.
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
10) Re: Membership list
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
11) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
12) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
13) Politics/Tribalism
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
14) RE: Poilitics/Tribalism
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
15) RE: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
16) Re: Poilitics/Tribalism
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
17) (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
18) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
19) Re: New member
by momodou loum <mloum@chat.carleton.ca>
20) Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
21) Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
by ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
22) Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
by ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
23) Sudan News & Views (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
24) Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
25) Tribalism & Politics
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
26) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
27) Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
28) Criticism is a sine qua non for Freedom of Expression
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
29) e-mail in the gambia
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
30) RE: Criticism is a sine qua non for Free of Expression
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
31) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
32) Gambian trip.
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
33) RE: Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
34) Reposting
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
35) Re: Gambian trip.
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
36) Re: Reposting
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
37) Authentic Encyclopaedia African Website Is Up (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
38) Re: Criticism is a sine qua non for Freedom of Expression
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
39) WB Dubois message
by Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
40) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
41) Re: Tribalism & Politics
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
42) Re: Gambian trip.
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
43) Re: Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics
by MJawara@aol.com
44) Re: Tribalism & Politics
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
45) Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
by Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
46) 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra Leone (fwd)
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
47) Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
by Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
48) Re: Tribalism & Politics
by MJagana@aol.com
49) Re: The debate over FMG
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
50) FOR MR.BUJANG (THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW)
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
51) NEW MEMBER
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
52) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
53) Re: Politics/Tribalism
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
54) FWD: Food Security in Africa
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
55) US$ 10
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
56) Re: e-mail in the gambia
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
57) Zimbabwe-Cure<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>
by "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
58) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
59) Daily Observer Online
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
60) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
61) Re: Tribalism & Politics
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
62) Re: Gambian trip.
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
63) Re: Tribalism & Politics
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
64) RE: Poilitics/Tribalism
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
65) Observer subscription
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
66) Re: Trip to Gambia
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
67) Re: "Mbidaans"
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
68) Re: e-mail in the gambia
by sankung sawo <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
69) Re: Comments on Tribalism.
by jj.17@aof-kbh.dk
70) (Fwd) Re: New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
71) Re: The debate over FMG
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
72) Re: Daily Observer Online
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
73) Re: "Mbidaans"
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
74) Re: The debate over FMG
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
75) Re: Daily Observer Online
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
76) Re: Daily Observer Online
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
77) Re: Daily Observer Online
by alfall@papl.com
78) Forwarded Message
by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
79) RE: "Mbidaans"
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
80) Re: Daily Observer Online
by "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
81) Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer). (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
82) Re: Daily Observer Online
by "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
83) Re: "Mbidaans"
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
84) Re: Daily Observer Online
by ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
85) RE: Daily Observer Online
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
86) Re: Daily Observer Online
by ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
87) Fwd: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For A
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
88) Fwd: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows Survive
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
89) Re: Comments on Tribalism.
by MJawara@aol.com
90) Re: Daily Observer Online
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
91) Re: (Fwd) Re: New member
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
92) Re: Daily Observer Online
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
93) Gambia back to democracy as parliament installed (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
94)
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
95) Subscribing for the Daily observer online
by jj.17@aof-kbh.dk
96) Re: Daily Observer Online
by Isatou B Kaira <kaiisa@hs.nki.no>
97) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
98) Re: Daily Observer Online
by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
99) Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
100) Fwd: Self introduction
by Mbk007@aol.com
101) New member
by "tgr" <tgrotnes@online.no>
102) Some more reflections!
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
103) Re: Trip to Gambia
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
104) Fwd, CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human Beings
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
105) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
106) Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
107) Daily Observer Online --strategy committee
by "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
108) Re: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE DIVOIRE ON LINE ! (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
109) Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
110) Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
111) The Metamorphosis !!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
112) Taking names for the technical team...
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
113) What a world !!!!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
114) Musings on Ebonics
by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
115) More humor for the weekend !!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
116) First dinner !!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
117) Weird Friend ....
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
118) Andy Lyons
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
119) Re: your mail
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
120) NEW MEMBER
by MJagana@aol.com
121) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
122) On "Mbindans"
by "BALA SAHO" <B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk>
123) FEASIBILITY STUDIES
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
124) Re: Tribalism & Politics
by "BALA SAHO" <B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk>
125) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
126) Africa-Poverty
by "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
127) NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
128) Re: FEASIBILITY STUDIES
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
129) Re:Suggestions for the parliament.
by KTouray@aol.com
130) Re: Daily Observer Online
by msarr@sprynet.com
131) Re: Suggestions for the parliament.
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 03:00:48 -0500 (EST)
From: Ousman Gajigo <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <5BE43753B43@scholar.wabash.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l,
I am already a member of Gambia-l. I just unsuscribed temporarily because I
had to leave for the christmas vacation.
Ousman
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
Ousman Gajigo
Morris Hall 107
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
phone:(317) 361 7096
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 05:29:04 -0500 (EST)
From: MJawara@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <970112052903_1276630757@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Mr. Gibba, it was Jammeh who introduced tribalism during the so - called
transition period.In a speech which was carried live by Radio Gambia, then
Chairman Jammeh singled out one particular tribe namely, the Jola and ordered
them to quit their domestic jobs and return to their villages.
What do you make out of the re - districting, especially in the Fonis a
predominantly Jola area ? Before Jammeh there were two Fonis : Foni east and
Foni west.Now there're FIVE Fonis : Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala, Foni Brefet,
Foni Bondali, Foni Jarrol.If this was an affirmative action to increase
minority representation in the National Assembly, how about other minorities
? How about a Sarahule district for my cousin," Abdoulie Kebbeh" in Jahali
Medina, or my friend " Nyima Kijera " in Gambisara.It was gerrymandering to
say the least.Many of us weren't surprised when the APRC was unopposed in ALL
the aforementioned constituencies.
" I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger
opposition in the
National Assembly ( something Gambian politics never enjoyed )".
In an assembly of 45 members, the opposition parties combined have 12
seats.Can they block the passage of any bill ? ( a two - thirds majority is
required to pass a bill ). Since you're comparing this administration to the
erstwhile, lets look at the ' 87 and ' 92 elections ---- the two last
elections in that administration.The opposition had a total of 7 and 8 seats
respectively out of 36 total seats contested.If you're making the comparison
based on the quality of the " elected " representives, I'll give you the
benefit of the doubt. I can say this much, there's no indication that
substantive debates will be entertained in the new legislature.If I sound too
pessimistic, excuse me... I can't help, but look at the short history of the
Jammeh administration that has clamped down on journalists.For some of us
outside the country, the newspapers are our source of information.In the wake
of the ' 94 coup, many of us became increasingly insatiable in our quest for
information from Gambia.It was indeed lamentable to learn that Mr.Best,
Managing editor and Publisher of the Observer was arrested, detained, and
later deported without due process of the law.Abdoulie Savage, a
correspondent for the same newspaper was severely beaten for being at the
right place, but at the wrong time.( He witnessed a scene where Cabinet
ministers of the erstwhile administration were rounded up and brought to
Depot and threatened to be killed ) His injuries were so serious he had to
leave the country for more treatment.Pap Saine and three of his colleagues
with the Point newspaper were arrested for an article they wrote and
published about an alleged brouhaha at the Mile Two prison.
" Let's hope that by the next election year Gambians will be more
aware,
politically, and an even stronger opposition will emerge to
create a foundation
for a balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us ".
I hope so too...but I strongly believe that while Yaya can easily give up his
military fatigues for civilian suits; that we can take the military beret off
his head, we can't take MILITARISM ( african style ) off his mind.
" I don't know what we can call the system under the former
goverment ( whereby all the electoral mechanism was under the control of the
Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed by the Minister ( a contender
himself )."
While its true that elections were conducted and supervised by the Ministry
of Local Government, it was the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, a civil
servant and NOT the minister who was the Supervisor.The Perm.Sec. was
assisted by Divisional Commissioners who were Returning Officers in their
respective administrative areas.If you'd recall, Cabinet was always dissolved
prior to elections and those Cabinet ministers who weren't nominated members
of Parliament would be busy fighting for their seats.( I must admit this
wasn't a perfect system, hence an independent electoral commission would be a
step in the right direction ).
I found your reference to the PIEC perplexing.With all respect to my former
teacher ( St.Augustine's High School ) Mr. Gabriel Roberts, Chairman of the
PIEC, the commission was everything, but " free and fair ".The Chairman's
orders were repeatedly ignored by the AFPRC and its offspring, the APRC.
Today, from the Nation's Capital to Basse; from the salt producing Nuimis
upriver to the rice fields of Niani, to the hill tops of Bansang and indeed
among the herdsmen of Sare Sofi, Sare Bakary in Fulladu, people are quietly
crying foul.They feel betrayed by the " Soldiers with difference ".Perhaps,
the truth, the whole truth, and nothing, but the truth will come out of the
Federal Court in Miami, where Babanding the proprietor of Amie's Beach Hotel,
will answer charges of money laundering, drug - traffing.
Musa Kebba Jawara.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 14:32:39 -0600 (CST)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970112142651.24478A-100000@antares.cc.umanitoba.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:
> Moe,
> i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,
> being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense
> muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women
> chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is
> stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some
> bearing on the practice.
> yaikah.
>
>
Hello Yaika,
Islam does not encourage FGM in any way, infact it is not
recommended at all in Islam. In a true Islamic society there would be no
danger of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidance
of the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought.
Alieu.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 00:10:34 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Forwarded news story
Message-ID: <30F6CE4A.6D0D@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
MJagana@aol.com wrote:
>=20
> dear mr jallow,
>=20
> i have issue few replies to Tombong's declaration of democratic process=
in
> the gambia after the elections.
>=20
> however the current news report shows that the present government ( nor=
the
> last government) applies any principle of democracy. also the right of =
the
> people to be informed is been tampered with by the government that has =
been
> there only a few weeks/months.
>=20
> if these people were illegal immigrants the government must have been
> ignoring their presence in the country.
>=20
> but stopping this people or making mass arrest would not do the gambia=
any
> justice. under the jawara regime the gambians have been denied the basi=
c form
> of media. if this present govenment thinks it can oppress the right of =
people
> to the news media, they are making a big mistake.
>=20
> there are now a higher percentage of educated gambians and we should st=
and
> for our liberty and freedom of expression into to the next century. so =
we
> should all fax the authorities or all e-mail tombong for an explainatio=
n.
>=20
> PEACE! LIBERTY! FREEDOM ! TO ALL GAMBIANS.
>=20
> MOMODOU JAGANA
Jagana!!
I don't deny that this action smells a little fishy to me;but at the
same time,I am mindful of the fact that the Immigration Authorities have
the mandate to see who comes IN and goes OUT of the country and that
they should have the power to expel anyone who illegally changes his
tourist visa into a work permit.I am sure that is the way things are
done in the country you are now residing!!
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 00:29:12 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <30F6D2A7.74D0@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Alieu Jawara wrote:
>=20
> On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:
>=20
> > Moe,
> > i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,
> > being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense
> > muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women
> > chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is
> > stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some
> > bearing on the practice.
> > yaikah.
> >
> >
> Hello Yaika,
> Islam does not encourage FGM in any way, infact it is not
> recommended at all in Islam. In a true Islamic society there would be n=
o
> danger of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidan=
ce
> of the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought.
>=20
> Alieu.
Alieu!!
What do you mean by "In a true Islamic society there would be no danger
of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidance of
the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought." Are you
suggesting that every youngman and -woman in that society would be so
chaste and God fearing that noone would have sex before marriage?! I
can't recall ever reading that such a society ever existed anywhere in
the world.
Regards Basss!!=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 20:14:28 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE" (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970112201222.9025J-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message --------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 00:28:50 +0100
From: Thomas.Yormah <yormah@UIA.UA.AC.BE>
To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
Subject: AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE"
Dear Netters,
About a week ago I received a fat envelope containing old newspapers
published in SaLone; sent by Braima James in Benin. Here is an
article I came across which I'd like to
share with you; it is published in the October 3 edition of FOR DI PEOPLE
with Salieu Kamara as Ag. Editor but the article itself is credited to
ENDA PRESS (E) SERVICE. I don't have the service of a scanner today so I'm
typing it verbatim ...I hope. Those calling for a female perspective to
this debate now have yet another - very interesting - view.
AJA TOUNKARA Diallo Fatimata circumcises thousands of young girls every
year in Conacry, Guinea. The practice, she admits, causes untold health
problems for millions of African women in the cause of their lives,
particularly when they are given birth. So why does she do it? She
doesn't.
Rather than cut, Ms Tounkara, who began her career as a gynecologist,
just gives a little pinch ...enough to make the young initiates cry out.
Then she pours mercurochrome, a bright red antiseptic that looks like
blood, on their genitals, and wraps a bandage so tight that they "walk
funny and look like they are in pain."
Ms Tounkara, 58, has practised what she calls in French her SIMULACRUM
since 1969 and has taught it to mid-wives and traditional
circumcisionists in the area. But secrets can't last forever, she says,
and to the dismay of many she has gone public. Speaking at one of the
first subregional conferences on the subject in Guinea Bissau in July, Ms
Tounkara acknowledged that her approach may be a unique response to the
situation in her country. Although participants at the conference all
agreed that they are fighting what amounts to "female genital
mutilation", each had their own way of dealing with it.
For example, Fulani and Madingo societies, who have been practicing
circumcision for centuries, demands quite different approach from the
Diallo people, where some villages have only been doing it in the last
10 years, says Marie Helen Mottin Sylla who heads the group, Synergy
in Gender and development based in Darker Senegal. Some fighting the
practice accuse Tounkara of compromising the movement, says Mottin
Sylla. "But they are usually the ones removed from the reality of the
situation". "Some times the not-to-do-it-and-not-to-tell-it approach
is the best that is possible," she maintains. In Senegal, even a
member of the national anti-circumcision committee has told her own
mother that her daughters are circumcised. Last week in Sierra Leone,
the so-called "Bundo" secret society which is responsible for
circumcising an estimated 90 percent of all women in the country, held
mass protests against attempts in the local media to demonize their
custom, while in Senegal's Futa Toro region, all anti-circumcision
activities have ceased for fear of causing a social "explosion", says
Mottin Sylla. Those against circumcision have backed down, she says
"more people are now aware of options. It's the best we can do at the
moment."
Local responses are what is needed, emphasizes Mottin Sylla. "Yes,
it is an issue of power, but change comes by systematically
addressing people's motivations. With female circumcision they may be
tradition, religion, hygiene, notions of beauty or notions of what
African women should be." Some people believe circumcision is
necessary to limit a woman's ability to experience her sexuality.
For others it is needed to make adolescents aware of their
sexuality and to complete them as "gendered" individuals, with boys
and girls often circumcised at the same time. Thus opponents must
have different views. Some try to discourage the coming-of-age
celebrations associated with circumcision. But in other areas, such
as Guinea's sacred forest regions, circumcision is mostly
performed on older women once they have reached menopause. There
are those who believe that the first step is to eliminate
"backroom circumcisions".They advocate that only health workers
perform it in a sterile environment to minimize infections and
where parents can also be advised of the health risks. But for
others, medicalization legitimizes the mutilation of women,
particularly when doctors condone the practice. In Egypt last
year, after key Islamic scholars endorsed clitoridectomies, the
Health Ministry declared that it must be performed in
hospitals, to make the procedure safe for girls. Opponents
were shocked and the Egyptian organisation for Human Rights
filed a law suit against the Ministry.
Ms Tounkara underwent the painful "right of passage" when she
was eight years old, although she only began doing something
about it when 20 years later, a girl was brought to her who
had nearly bled to death. "The child survived," she narrates,
"though only after I rushed her to hospital for a blood
transfusion. She was hospitalized for two weeks and sick for
months afterwards." And she was one the lucky ones. Most
Guineans do not have access to modern health facilities. "When
something goes wrong the girls simply die." But Tounkara says
that in Guinea, you cannot just campaign against an an
ancestral custom. Here it is traditionally performed by the
wives of metal workers and coblers. They were not going to
just stop it and go hungry." As a midwife, she'd begin by
trying to convince parents not to have it done on their new
born daughters. "Then when they invariably said that there
relatives were just going to do it anyway, I would suggest
the simulacrum. We would take lots of photos." Tounkara
tells of superstitions associated with circumcision. "People
thought that without the ritual a girl would grow a penis,
and anyone who admitted they had not had it was excluded
from their society." But for Tounkara, outsiders also have
misconceptions. One is that sexual pleasure is not possible
when the clitoris is removed. "When Western women stand up
and tell circumcised women that we cannot experience sexual
pleasure they are laughed out of the room." Westerners also
often believe only Muslims do female circumcision, she says.
In fact Christians, Animists, even African Jews practice it.
In one part of Mali, religious Muslims are amongst those
that do not do it. she relays. Another (wrong) assumption
is that men do it to oppress women. "In fact in Guinea, men
are usually the ones trying to stop their daughters from
being circumcised," she says. "It is invariably the women
who offer the most resistance."
Many at the conference wondered whether Western activists
harm their cause. The delegate from the Gambia who was
interviewed in a programme on the subject in the ABCs 20/20 a
couple of years ago, spoke of how her views were
misrepresented. "They made it appear that I was against my
people. There is good and bad in all cultures. Many of my
friends and family were ashamed of me." Melissa Parker, an
anthropologist at London's Mary's Hospital Medical School
who has researched circumcision in the Sudan for over 10
years views Western society's growing outrage against female
circumcision as having more to do with its own conflicting
attitudes to sexuality than a real concern for the suffering
of African women. Parker, who has now rejected much of her
own earlier research as biased, says that unless Westerners
are more self-critical "understanding of female
circumcision will continue to be inadequate and
misleading." Western institutional support is welcome,
agreed the delegates, but they stressed that this is an
African problem which needs African solutions. Ms Tounkara
pointed out that she waited 16 years before going public. By
then thousands of Guinean women, who never knew what an
uncircumcised vagina looked like, had been tricked. "They
could see they had not grown penises and that their
husbands were happy to sleep with them." She still often
performs simulacrum, she says. Although she claims she
is no longer tricking people. "Now they are just
tricking themselves."
Cheers!
tom
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Dr. Thomas B.R. Yormah
Micro & Trace Analysis Centre Tel.: +32-3-820-2378
Dept. of Chemistry Fax.: +32-3-820-2376
University of Antwerp (UIA) e-mail: yormah@uia.ua.ac.be
B-2610 Wilrijk (Antwerp)
Belgium
---------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 20:21:22 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970112201930.9025M-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hello netters,this is a very interesting case on female circumcision in
Egypt. Read it carefully and take your notes.
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 08:43:09 -0500
From: Observer <597864@ICAN.NET>
To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
Subject: Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision
Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision
Tradition Flouts Foreign Pressures To
Eliminate the Risky Practice
Last month, the parents of 4-year-old Amira Hassan
did what they thought was their duty as good Muslims: They hired the family
physician to snip off part of her genitals.
When she died a few hours later, apparently as a result of
complications from anesthesia, Mahmoud Hassan and his wife,
Atiyat, accepted it as God's will. Now the only thing that puzzles
them is why anyone thinks that the doctor, Ezzat Shehat, did
anything wrong.
"He is a good doctor," said Hassan, 27, a somber grocer with a
neatly trimmed mustache. "They should let him return to work."
The death of the little girl -- one of two who suffered the same fate
at the hands of the same doctor on the same day -- highlights the
immense challenge faced by women's health advocates and some
government officials in Egypt as they begin to confront the widely
practiced ritual known as female circumcision.
Having ignored the issue for decades, public health authorities in
Egypt this year were stunned by a national survey showing that 97
percent of married Egyptian women between the ages of 15 and
49 had undergone the procedure. Among women with daughters,
87 percent reported that at least one daughter had been circumcised or would be.
"They were all surprised," said Dara Carr, a researcher with
Maryland-based Macro International Inc., which conducted the
survey on behalf of the Egyptian government with funding from the
U.S. Agency for International Development. "I think the Egyptians
felt that this was a dying custom and that this was much, much
higher than they had expected."
Like other countries in Africa where female circumcision is
commonplace, Egypt has come under growing international pressure to curb the
practice. It has been linked to such potentially fatal health risks as
bleeding, infection and complications relating to anesthesia -- and, in
later life, problems in childbirth and sexual relations. That pressure led,
in July, to a decree by Health Minister Ismail Sallam barring health
professionals from performing the operation.
But the decree has encountered stiff resistance from Islamic
fundamentalists, including many within the medical establishment,
who defend the practice as necessary to protect women from the
consequences of excessive sexual desire.
Judging from a visit to this rural village, hemmed in by sugar-cane
fields on the west bank of the Nile 320 miles south of Cairo, the
ban has yet to touch the lives of ordinary Egyptians. Many people
said they had never heard of it. Others said they would ignore it.
And local prosecutors acknowledged that they investigate
circumcision cases with little vigor, if at all.
In the meantime, health workers say, girls as young as 3 continue
to undergo painful and sometimes risky surgery at the hands of
poorly trained midwives, village barbers and, in many cases, doctors who
work for the same ministry that is claiming to combat the practice.
Human rights advocates are divided on the best way to combat the phenomenon.
Some say Egypt's parliament should make female circumcision a criminal
offense. Still others say the government should concentrate on promoting
public awareness of the risks.
"People say that it is so deeply rooted that [making it a criminal
offense] will just drive it underground," said Marie Assaad, who
chairs a coalition of Egyptian nongovernmental organizations that is
trying to combat the problem. "Many doctors still believe it is a very
important protection against disease and immorality and that
talking against it is a Western fad."
Among religious conservatives in Egypt, female circumcision is
typically defended on the basis of sayings attributed to the prophet
Muhammad. But others contend the practice has no basis in Islam.
They note that it is unknown in ultraconservative Islamic countries
such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, occurs widely within Egypt's
Coptic Christian minority and may date to the time of the
pharaohs, long before the advent of Islam.
In sub-Saharan Africa, female circumcision is a tribal custom that
occurs across a broad spectrum of religions and cultures in more
than 20 countries. The operation can range in severity from partial
or full removal of the clitoris and surrounding tissue to a radical
procedure in which the external genitals are cut away and the area
closed with stitches, leaving only a small opening for urination and
menstruation.
Egypt's government and official media largely ignored the subject
until 1994, when CNN broadcast footage of a screaming 10-year-old Egyptian
girl undergoing the procedure at the hands of a Cairo barber.
After initially accusing the network of trying to embarrass Egypt in
front of foreign guests then in Cairo for a U.N. conference on
population, the government promised action. But it soon ran into
opposition from the Gad Haq Ali Gad Haq, then Egypt's senior
religious figure and the sheik of Cairo's Al Azhar University, who
warned that "girls who are not circumcised when young have a
sharp temperament and bad habits."
Ali Fattah, health minister at the time, tried to finesse the issue by
declaring that public hospitals would perform the operation only
one day a week. When Egyptian women's groups complained, he
banned the procedure in public hospitals, but not in private ones.
Sallam, the current health minister, has tried to close that loophole,
announcing in July that henceforth no licensed health professional
could perform the procedure. Sallam acknowledged in an interview, however,
that the Health Ministry has suspended or revoked the licenses of doctors in
just two circumcision cases, both of them involving deaths.
The government faces strong resistance from Egyptian doctors
such as Munir Mur, a British-trained professor of gynecology at
Cairo's Ain Shams University with a thriving private practice in the
upscale suburb of Heliopolis. Although Mur condemns the more
extreme varieties of circumcision -- he said his method removes a
fold over the clitoris while leaving the clitoris intact -- he has sued
to overturn the ministry's ban on grounds that it is contrary both to
Islam and sound medical practice.
"Most of our parents, mothers, aunts, sisters and so on have been
doing this for years, and no one was complaining," Mur said in an
interview.
Attitudes are even more entrenched in such rural villages as this
warren of mud-brick houses and narrow alleys just a few miles
from the five-star tourist palaces of Luxor on the opposite bank.
"Even if the law prohibits it, people will still do this operation," said
Hoda Abdelmoreed, 29, a vivacious mother of three who teaches
Arabic and religion at a high school in nearby Armant.
"Europe and the United States," she added, "need it more than we
do. They wouldn't have AIDs and all these other problems."
When the parents of Amira Hassan decided that she should be
circumcised, they turned to Shehat, the family doctor, who
worked at the shabby, two-story village clinic run by the Egyptian
Health Ministry.
Shehat had arranged to perform the operation along with two other
circumcisions on the morning of Oct. 13. According to Mahmoud Hassan, he
injected Amira with a general anesthetic and then circumcised her in the
family living room, a cramped, filthy
space lined with particle-board benches.
On the same morning, Shehat performed the operation another
girl, 3-year-old Warda Sayed. The two girls died several hours
later, apparently as a result of complications from the anesthetic.
The third girl survived. Shehat then returned to the houses of the
two dead girls, where he filled out certificates listing the cause of
death as "natural." Shehat declined to comment.
The Health Ministry has suspended Shehat pending the outcome
of the criminal investigation. But the doctor is still living at the clinic
with his wife. Sameh Bahiry, an assistant prosecutor in Armant,
said he does not expect charges to be filed. "We have no evidence
against him," he said in an interview. "Circumcision is not illegal in
Egypt."
Observer News
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 22:34:44 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended acts
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970112223254.12643A-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 00:45:50 -0500 (EST)
From: Kassim Abdullah <kassim@me.queensu.ca>
To: ZANZINET <3kaa2@qlink.queensu.ca>
Subject: Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended acts (fwd)
Excerpt from Dr. Jaafar Sheikh Idris' book on fasting.
RECOMMENDED ACTS
The fasting Muslim is recommended to follow the sunnah
of the Prophet (his customs and manners) in doing the following
acts:
(a) Eating before the break of dawn is recommended act.
This makes fasting easier and is, therefore, recommended to be
as late as possible, such a just before the call for the dawn
prayer.
(b) It is also recommended to break the fast immediately
after sunset.
(c) Also one should be more active in doing all kinds of
good deeds, foremost of which is the performing of the five daily
prayers at their proper times in congregation with other
Muslims and the giving of the poor-due (zakat). Besides the
obligatory prayers and zakat, one should try as much as one can to
do more of the non-obligatory but recommended prayers, specially
the tarawih prayers during the evening, on the night of Qadr in
particular, and being more generous in helping the poor and in
all ways of promoting the cause of Islam. One should also spend
more time reciting the Quran and pondering over the meanings of
its verses, and turn as often as possible to God, asking Him to
bestow His peace and blessings on the Prophet as well as asking
for one's forgiveness and the forgiveness of his brother Muslims.
(d) One also should not answer back anyone who insults
him but should only respond, "I am fasting."
(e) It is also recommended to offer specific supplications
at the time of breaking the fast. It has been reported that the
Prophet (peace be on him) said, "O Lord, it is for you that I have
offered my fasting and it is with provision from you that I am
breaking the fast. Accept (this fast) from me therefore, you are
the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing." OR the person may say, as the
Prophet also said, "Thirst has gone, the arteries are moist
and the reward is sure, if God will." (Recorded by al-Daraqutni.)
(f) To break the fast with some fresh dates if available,
otherwise with any available sweet fruits like grapes, is
considered a recommended act. "The Prophet's sunnah was to eat,
wear and ride whatever was available in his land, of whatever
Allah made permissible. Therefore, anyone who uses what is
available in his land would be following the sunnah." [Ibn
Taimiya]
(g) One should try to invite others, especially the poor,
for the meal that one breaks the fast.
(h) Finally, it is encouraged to spend the last ten days
of Ramadan in seclusion in a mosque. This practice is called
i`tikaf, a state of complete devotion to worship. Persons in
this state are not allowed to leave the mosque except for
personal necessities. Similarly, they are not allowed to have
sex with their spouses.
PERMISSIBLE ACTS
There are a number of acts that do not harm or affect the fast
whatsoever. These are called permissible acts. Below are some
examples.
(a) It is permissible to wear perfume while fasting. But
women are not allowed to do so if they intend to go out in public.
In fact, that act is neither permissible during Ramadan nor at
other times.
(b) There is no harm in brushing one's teeth with a siwak
or a brush. It is best, however, to avoid toothpaste while
fasting because if you swallow any of it, even inadvertently,
you will have broken your fast.
(c) Absentminded eating or drinking does not break the fast;
in fact the Prophet (peace be upon him) described it as "a provision
which God has brought upon you."
(d) It is also permissible to kiss your spouse, if you can
control yourself and not allow this to lead you to further,
prohibited acts.
====================================================================
| Kassim A. Abdullah : Tel: (613) 549 7596 (Home) |
| Dept. of Mech. Eng., Queen's Univ. : (613) 545 6730 (Work) |
| Kingston, ON., K7L 3N6. CANADA. : Fax: (613) 545 6489 (Work) |
| e-mail: <kassim@me.queensu.ca>, <abdullak@qucdn.queensu.ca> |
| WWW Home Page: <http://conn.me.queensu.ca/kassim/home.html> |
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 23:06:34 -0800 (PST)
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Postelection activites.
Message-ID: <853150008@cyprus-c.it.earthlink.net>
Hello and Happy New Year,
Does anyone on the list have any information on the postelection activities of government in Banjul? I would like to know when and how we will make the transition from rule by decree to formal constitutional rule and also what will happen to the over 80 decrees passed under the AFPRC.
Also can anyone clarify the Vice-Presidency issue? Is the former vice-chairman now vice-president? Is he or will he be old enough under the law (NEW CONSTITUTION) or will the new APRC National Assembly pass a provision to enable him to continue as no. 2?
On the same note can anyone confirm that there have been cabinet changes?
I know that the administration's history of not cooperating with the press (or as some would see it, the press not cooperating with the regime) has caused many of us to revert to Radio Kang-Kang as a source for news, as unreliable as it may be, so please feel free to post any info directly to me if you feel uncomfortable broadcasting it.
Peace.
Lat (latir@earthlink.net)
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 12:47:08 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Membership list
Message-ID: <30F77F9B.73DF@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:
>=20
> Friends, thank you very much for entering me to this world wide gambian
> network. My name is Asbj=F8rn Nordam, 49 years old, male, single, emplo=
yed
> by The Danish Olympic and Sports Confederation, as a consultant for the
> grass root sport in local clubs. I live in a small town -Skive, app.
> 30.000 inhabitants in the north-west part of Jutland, some 275 KM from
> Copenhagen. I=B4m one of the "mainly blue-collar, lower middle-class
> Europeans tourists", that come to your beaches once in a while. I see
> myself over the years as a more qualified "tourist", due to many of you=
,
> who has been =B4fighting=B4 with all my stupid questions, comments and =
eager
> to come to know more about you, your families, living conditions,
> politics, tribal, religious questions, etc. But most of all I come to
> learn many of you as my best friends, such as Mr. Momodou Camara, Mr.
> George Njanko Joof, Mr. Momodou S. Sidibeh, Mr. Sidi and Mr. Sarjo
> Manneh, Mr. Sawalo Jack (The Gambia College) and many many others. You
> will have to excuse both my bad english (some of you do often correct m=
y
> spelling and bad grammar) and my lack of practicing this computor-world.
> It=B4s here on my job I have got the oppertunity to join this network, =
but
> we have just started, and I have no cources, nor experiences. It has
> been interesting to read all the information given the last 5 days,
> but you must wait patiently for my answers og debate-comments. I have
> some. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>=20
> >----------
> >From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk[SMTP:momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk]
> >Sent: 10. January 1997 16.55
> >To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> >Subject: Membership list
> >
> >Hi folks,
> >Here is the membership-list of the Gambia-l.
> >Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to, you
> >have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.
> >
> >Please send in you introduction if you have not yet done so.
> >
> >
> >*** gambia-l@u.washington.edu: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related
> >Issues Mailing List *** *** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996
> >
> >--- The current list settings are as follows:
> >13:12:35 1996 : 2423
> >
Hello Mr.Asbjorn!!
This is Bass, your friend in qatar.Its really great to have you on
this list,and I have no doubt in my mind that you will love it.You
know,I have been trying to persuade our mutual friend,
Mr. Sidibeh to join us,but somehow he has still not done so.So,please
try to talk him into joining us,because I am sure he would love as soon
as he has had a taste of what its like.
So,once again, Valkommen my friend to the Gambian Bantaba!!
Regards Basssss!!!=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: 13 Jan 1997 11:22:18 +0100
From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)
Cc: GAMBIA-L <x400@norad.telemax.no> (Receipt notification requested)
Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <post.ut32da0da0*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>
Content-Identifier: post.ut32da0da0
Content-Return: Prohibited
Mime-Version: 1.0
I have been following the dicussion about Female circumcision with great
interest. I read the other day an article on the same subject in New
African of Jan. 1997 and WONDER-WONDER.
THE AGONY OF DAPHNE
Sierra Leonean women have been marching and counter marching over the
burning issue of female circumcision. Women of the secret Bondo society
marched on the State House in Freetown, demanding that President Tejan
Kabbah should state the government position on the issue. They carried
placards and sang provocative songs against those who want the primitive
practice of genital mutilation to be abolished. They carried their
demonstrations to the newspaper offices of FOR DI PEOPLE and EXPO TIMES
and the progressive campaigner Olayinka Koso-Thomas. They have all been
campaigning for abolition. Koso-Thomas and her friends have been
organising counter-demonstrations.
But much to the surprise of all concerned, the Minister of Tourism and
Cultural Affairs, Mrs Shirley Gbujama took the side of the Bondo women,
calling on them to "tear the mouth of anybody who opposes the custom of
female circumcision."
The true horror of primitive practice was demonstrated by the case of 28
year-old Daphne Pratt. She required a blood transfusion and 15 stitches
when she had been forcibly circumcised by members of the secret Bondo
society. She had just returned from Liberia and had stayed into Bondo
territory by mistake.
"About 40 women apperoached me, singing their society songs and said that
since I was inside the secret bush, they would have me forcibly
initiated."
Daphne Pratt said in the struggle that followed she was slashed on her
legs and hands before her vagina was multilated. She was bleeding
profusely and her genital area was badly scarred. She had to have four
pints of blood when she was brought to the Connaught Hospital in Freetown
for treatment. Dr Sandy said she had cuts all over her body and he had to
give her 15 stitches. The case of Daphne Pratt has caused a public outcry
and will certainly do the cause of the traditionalists no good.
Is it the war, or a return to barbarism that is making Sierra Leonean
women campaign for such a primitive practice as female circumcision ? Are
the acting illegally or is it a call from their ancestors?
Take care!
Ba-Musa Ceesay
NORAD-OSLO
Norway
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 12:10:21 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970113111021.0068a64c@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr. Jawara, M.K.!
To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to return
to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to some as
Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is so
wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to abandon a
civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this matter,
if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you blinded
by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic
servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a
domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic servant"
but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid (and
sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not the
jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.
On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you that
the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies in
order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation in the
country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara to
manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ousted
President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to power.
Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical and
common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be
delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal card
to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell this
to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your
information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way for a
more decentralized political system that allows more participation from all
communities. Tell me if am wrong.
On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary to
the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for
conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have to go
through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you were
busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the difference
between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my
family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully as
things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family one
comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how
Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more importantly
any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide by
what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argument.
Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in
expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote them?
Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sense and
intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to
figure out such simple things but common sense.
On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for reminding
us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our
country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day
light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the BBC
after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Imams
to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were
picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a police
truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All this
justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more than
two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about Assan
Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclosing
fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara in an
interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will dance
to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or may I
rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office of
Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the rulings of
the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the dignity of
the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment to
the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our nation
by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nation
knows is a theif in case of his absence. =20
I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when you
do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in your
champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking. If
we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's
(Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on official
duties.
Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purpose
of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jawara)
administration.
Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jammeh)
mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has never
been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The other
thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we as
Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scenario
can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military
governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemies".
Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is even
suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. For
your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails does not
exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are interested
you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
:))))) Abdou Oujimai
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 13:49:18 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Politics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970113124918.006861e4@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr Touray, K. / Dear Members!
I think you (Touray) misunderstood me in some of the points I was trying to
elaborate. I need not go into the Jawara-Jammeh-Kukoi connections, thanks to
Famara for clarifying that point.=20
I need not be reminded that we have been and are still enjoying a multi
tribal community. Myself I am one of the best examples of this notion. I am
a jola who received some of my raising-up by the Aku, mingled with almost
all tribes and speak jola, mandinka, wollof and Aku all fluently. I am very
much aware of the fact that tribalism is not being practiced by the average
Gambian (Jammeh would never have been President if that were the case). My
point was politicians and some individuals (especially the so-called
intellectuals) who are using the tribal card to win them some votes or
spread a propaganda that would eliminate Jammeh. The consequences of such
tendencies as I emphasized are, the crisis in Bosnia and in the heart of our
dearest continent, Rwanda and Burundi. A duplication of such crises is what
I am advocating to prevent in our tiny nation.
On the comparison of Jawara and Jammeh, I just can't see how we can possibly
separate the two when dealing with Gambia's politics (yesterday, today and
tomorrow). Revisiting the past gives us an advantage of knowing what was
wrong and what can be done about it presently and helps us pave the way for
a better future.
On foreign politics, I am so very conscious of the fact that we are living
in an inter-dependent world. Our (Africa in general) problem is, our
decisions, for instance foreign policy, is being influenced from outside, to
be precise, the West. And as long as our leaders are not in the position of
putting the interest of their respective countries first, then we will
forever continue on seeking refuge in the West. Remember, Kwame Nkurumah
warned of neo-colonialism long, long ago. Our generation would be rather
blind or foolish not to understand this and act promptly. Is Gambia or any
nation not free to choose her partners in bilateral cooperation? Are we to
be dictated by USA's foreign policy, for instance, regardless what it means
for our people? I guess not. Why do you think President Reagan and his
closest ally Thatcher were loved by their people? It's because they put the
interest of their peoples first. Despite my disapprovement of most of their
policies I commend and respect them for their patriotism. If USA was could
do anything necessary to block the re-appointment of Boutros Gallie as UN
Sect. General because of the "AMERICAN INTEREST" who will deny Gambia of
safeguarding the "GAMBIAN INTEREST".=20
Please let us together stop being passive and start to change our mentality
of dependency (note: not inter-dependency) and save our children from the
lack of respect and dignity we are encountering today.
Let me borrow the words of nation-loving Americans...=20
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
:)))) Abdou Oujimai
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 09:34:09 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=CRY1-970113143409Z-26045@mcl2.prc.com>
Mr. Gibba:
Our maids were called "mbindaans". Jolas, Serers, Mandingoes, Wollofs,
just to name some, have at one time or another sought work as domestics.
It is unfortunate that some people would not pay the people who have
helped them raise their kids and do 80% of their household work. An
answer may lie in an enforcement agency were complaints can be lodged
against unconscionable people like that and force them to pay.
Insulting them the way Yaya Jammeh did was uncalled for. These are
honest people trying to earn an honest living doing what they saw as
being available to them. When they get sent back to their villages,
what would they engage in for sustenance? Did Yaya had a program to
help them, back in their villages, maintain a respectable living? I
don't think so. If they had availability in their villages they would
have stayed. We are in foreign countries to seek something - be it
education at a higher level or money. Please, re-think your support of
Yaya's unthought-of statement.
>
The fact that Jammeh and his gang are going after journalists the same
way the former regime did should give us cause for concern. I assume
this would be "the regime with a difference" and should therefore
refrain from repeating that which they are trying to expunge. Then
again, "the soldiers with a difference" turned out not to be different
at all.
Very Respectfully, Soffie Ceesay
>GOD BLESS GAMBIA
>:))))) Abdou Oujimai
>
>
>
>----------------------------------
>
>Kristin Miskov Nodland
>Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier
>Universitetet i Bergen
>Hoyteknologisenteret
>5020 Bergen
>Tel.: 55 58 42 47
>Fax.: 55 58 96 87
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 09:45:49 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=CRY1-970113144549Z-26059@mcl2.prc.com>
Mr. Gibba:
(here is to our Gambia(ness))
My dad's mom was the off-spring of a jola and a manjago. His dad that
of a 'gourmett" wollof and a mandinka-fanafana. Not even going into my
mom's side, and the fact that I identify and know 90% of my relatives on
both sides, how would you classify me? I am a GAMBIAN!!! Collectively,
if we all identify as Gambians ( I may be idealistic on this issue) what
would our society be like?. No one has a higher claim to any one
'tribe' than the other, expecially in the SeneGambia region. We are in
Europe and the West, and I doubt if any one of us has heard a person of
these places being tribalised and that says a lot for the strength they
have as nations.
>----------
>From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP:Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no]
>Sent: Friday, January 10, 1997 8:13AM
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
>
>HI THERE, BROTHERS & SISTERS!!
>
>A COMMENT ON TRIBALISM (BY FAMARA) & ELECTIONS (BY KEVIN CONNOR)
>
>FAMARA,thanks for the forwards. I commend you on your piece on tribalism. We
>should not be naive and/or pretend tribalism doesn't exist because it does.
>I mean as a "******" in Norway I would be very foolish to pretend as if
>racism doesn't exist here and I would even be more foolish (as a jola) to
>neglect the fact that tribal tendencies exist in today's Gambian political
>scenario. Hey, don't get me wrong (I know what many will be thinking - "aha,
>I know where this guy is coming from...", I've heard it many times before,
>but for the records, what I believe is what is of relevance). The point is
>if we don't address issues like tribalism in Gambia at this earliest stage,
>wouldn't it be too late to duplicate Boskier, and our nearest neighbors
>(Rwanda and Burundi). For me President Jammeh ("Jola-ndingo / Jolabi") has
>proofed, SO FAR, to be a much promising Head of State than Ex-president
>Jawara regardless what tribe they belong. The same way I would manifest that
>Ex-president Jawara is a better choice to head the nation than "Rebel and
>Public-Enemy-#1" Kukoi Samba Sanyang (a jola too). For me what comes first
>is our GAMBIA - belonging to all ethnic groups. Our duty as concerned
>citizens is to support and encourage Jammeh to keep on the tremendous way he
>has started leading our country at the same time remind him not to be so
>comfortable and forget our common interest as Jawara did. This could be done
>through constructive criticism (not destructive propaganda).
>
>I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger opposition in
>the National Assembly (something Gambian politics never enjoyed). Let's hope
>that by the next election year Gambians will be more aware, politically, and
>an even stronger opposition will emerge to create a foundation for a
>balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us. In this I commend KEVIN
>CONNORS in his awakening piece. I mean if today's Gambian electoral system
>(with all it's new structures, to mention just one, the Independent
>Electoral Commission) is not "free and fair", I don't know what we can call
>the system under the former government (whereby all the electoral mechanism
>was under the control of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed
>by the minister (a contender himself). With an independent electoral body, a
>higher percentage of the opposition (all political parties represented) in
>the National Assembly, if we don't see this as a solid foundation for a
>better and more matured political structure in Gambia, then we might as well
>entrust the country in the hands of tyrant like Kukoi. Remember there are
>many things needed to be corrected in Gambia. It takes time and a strong and
>determined government with guts (NB! not a dictatorial) to bring about these
>changes. This might in some cases take the form of strong or "harsh"
>decision-making which some of us might call dictatorship. It takes strong
>and bold decision-making to transform a Gambian society (in particular) any
>other society from colonial and neo-colonial legacies of dependence. Most of
>we Gambians (even the so called intellectuals) don't acknowledge this long
>and painful process. We are made to be used to nepotism and corruption that
>when measures are taken to curb such ill-doings, we don't understand the
>consequential hardship as something we must necessarily go through, rather
>we deliberately interpret the situation as negative economic indicators for
>the country. Since no one has the opportunity to embezzle openly, thus cash
>no longer circulate as it did, this for some is a set-back for Jammeh's
>government. But it takes only a strong decision-making government to
>transform us from such mentalities. As far as I am concerned, Jammed's
>government has proofed to have these qualities so far. This reflects on it's
>foreign policy too where Gambia comes first regardless to what country we
>are dealing with , superpower or not.
>
>As concerned and patriotic citizens, the last thing we need as we approach
>the next century, as I would emphasize again, is destructive propaganda by
>self-centred or tribalist individuals. Only constructive critiques can make
>a better Gambia, if not for us, but for our children.
>
>May the light shine bright on us...
>GOD BLESS GAMBIA
>:)))))Oujimai.
>
>
>
>----------------------------------
>
>Kristin Miskov Nodland
>Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier
>Universitetet i Bergen
>Hoyteknologisenteret
>5020 Bergen
>Tel.: 55 58 42 47
>Fax.: 55 58 96 87
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 20:14:20 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <30F7E86C.127@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Abdou Gibba wrote:
>=20
> Mr. Jawara, M.K.!
>=20
> To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to re=
turn
> to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to som=
e as
> Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is =
so
> wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to aban=
don a
> civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this ma=
tter,
> if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you bli=
nded
> by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic
> servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a
> domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic ser=
vant"
> but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid =
(and
> sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not=
the
> jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.
>=20
> On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you t=
hat
> the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies =
in
> order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation i=
n the
> country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara=
to
> manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ouste=
d
> President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to p=
ower.
> Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical=
and
> common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be
> delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal=
card
> to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell t=
his
> to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your
> information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way f=
or a
> more decentralized political system that allows more participation from=
all
> communities. Tell me if am wrong.
>=20
> On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary =
to
> the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for
> conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have =
to go
> through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you we=
re
> busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the differenc=
e
> between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my
> family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully a=
s
> things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family =
one
> comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how
> Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more import=
antly
> any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide=
by
> what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argu=
ment.
> Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in
> expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote =
them?
> Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sens=
e and
> intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to
> figure out such simple things but common sense.
>=20
> On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for remi=
nding
> us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our
> country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day
> light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the B=
BC
> after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Im=
ams
> to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were
> picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a po=
lice
> truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All t=
his
> justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more =
than
> two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about A=
ssan
> Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclos=
ing
> fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara =
in an
> interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will =
dance
> to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or ma=
y I
> rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office o=
f
> Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the ruling=
s of
> the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the digni=
ty of
> the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment =
to
> the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our n=
ation
> by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nat=
ion
> knows is a theif in case of his absence.
>=20
> I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when=
you
> do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in y=
our
> champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking=
.. If
> we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's
> (Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on offic=
ial
> duties.
>=20
> Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purp=
ose
> of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jaw=
ara)
> administration.
>=20
> Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jamme=
h)
> mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has =
never
> been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The =
other
> thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we =
as
> Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scen=
ario
> can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military
> governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemi=
es".
> Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is e=
ven
> suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. Fo=
r
> your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails doe=
s not
> exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are inter=
ested
> you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.
>=20
> GOD BLESS GAMBIA
> :))))) Abdou Oujimai
>=20
> ----------------------------------
>=20
> Kristin Miskov Nodland
> Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
> Universitetet i Bergen
> H=F8yteknologisenteret
> 5020 Bergen
> Tel.: 55 58 42 47
> Fax.: 55 58 96 87
MR.GIBBA!!
A BRILLIANT RESPONSE!! I CAN'T SAY IT BETTER MYSELF.KEEP THE GOOD
WORK.
REGARDS BASSSSS!!=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 19:39:17 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <19970113183824.AAC20988@LOCALNAME>
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 11:49:15 -0600
To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk
From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
Subject: Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
momodou, I have tried to send messages twice, but they got returned by the
listprotocol. It says that I am not subsscribed. However I have been
receiving mails.
Mr. Gibba, some of your points are articulate and factual, but they are
irrelevant to what Mr. Musa Jawara was pointing out. I don't see any
phrase that compares and contrasts the Jammeh regime to that of Jawara's by
Musa.
If the jawara regime was corrupt, had some ethics problems, violated the
Human Rights of some citizens and was tribalitic, these do not justify that
the Jammeh regime should adopt so.
Its pointless to even imagine that Foni was carved into ONLY TWO
constituencies as a consequence of tribalism. Any one that uses his or her
common sense knows that Jawara had no resons to do so simply because he was
in no competition with any one who who had the potential to easily sweep
those regions. As far as Jammeh's, he felt threatened and decided to do so.
>From a clear source (a member of the PIEC), people from casamance were
coming in the region to be registered for voting , and their denial by the
young PIEC officils led to their detetion(PIEC OFFICIALS) at the Kalagi
Police Station.
I was sick to the stomach when your first posting to the list was the
tribal issue.Of all the campaign rallies that I have seen on tape, I have
not heard anyone denouncing any other tribe or ethnic group. It is Jammeh
and his Crew who was using this as campaign tool to get into the those
Gambians with feeble minds.
Please let us give every thing a fair judgement, and stop acting like
illitrates in order to lift up our prestigious small country that is
sagging deep into a "potential well" (Quantum Mechanics). In the long run,
there may not be any energy source to overcome that energy barrier.
Numukunda
>Mr. Jawara, M.K.!
>
>To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to return
>to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to some as
>Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is so
>wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to abandon a
>civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this matter,
>if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you blinded
>by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic
>servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a
>domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic servant"
>but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid (and
>sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not the
>jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.
>
>On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you that
>the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies in
>order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation in the
>country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara to
>manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ousted
>President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to power.
>Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical and
>common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be
>delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal card
>to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell this
>to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your
>information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way for a
>more decentralized political system that allows more participation from all
>communities. Tell me if am wrong.
>
>On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary to
>the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for
>conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have to go
>through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you were
>busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the difference
>between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my
>family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully as
>things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family one
>comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how
>Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more importantly
>any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide by
>what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argument.
>Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in
>expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote them?
>Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sense and
>intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to
>figure out such simple things but common sense.
>
>On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for reminding
>us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our
>country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day
>light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the BBC
>after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Imams
>to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were
>picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a police
>truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All this
>justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more than
>two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about Assan
>Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclosing
>fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara in an
>interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will dance
>to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or may I
>rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office of
>Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the rulings of
>the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the dignity of
>the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment to
>the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our nation
>by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nation
>knows is a theif in case of his absence.
>
>I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when you
>do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in your
>champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking. If
>we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's
>(Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on official
>duties.
>
>Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purpose
>of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jawara)
>administration.
>
>Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jammeh)
>mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has never
>been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The other
>thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we as
>Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scenario
>can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military
>governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemies".
>Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is even
>suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. For
>your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails does not
>exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are interested
>you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.
>
>GOD BLESS GAMBIA
>:))))) Abdou Oujimai
>
>
>
>----------------------------------
>
>Kristin Miskov Nodland
>Senter for miljc- og ressursstudier
>Universitetet i Bergen
>Hcyteknologisenteret
>5020 Bergen
>Tel.: 55 58 42 47
>Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 11:35:29 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.970113113336.19195G-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Baba Krubally of Seattle has been added to the list. We welcome him and
will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 97 15:06:27 EST
From: momodou loum <mloum@chat.carleton.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: all@wabakimi.carleton.ca
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <199701132006.PAA20536@wabakimi.carleton.ca>
New Member.
My name is Momodou Loum. I heard about Gambia-l from Raye sosseh.
It is a great pleasure to be on the list. All the best to each and
everyone of you.
Momodou.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 22:24:52 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <246E1456713@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Numukunda & Gambia-l,
As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou
Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning
the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one
question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.
1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER
TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL
COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,
BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 15:41:34 -0600
From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <v01510100af005ba75176@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Numukunda & Gambia-l,
>
>As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou
>Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning
>the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one
>question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.
>1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER
>TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL
> COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,
>BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?
>
>Shalom,
>Famara.
Because Yahya Jammeh referred to him as a tribalist, the only weapon he
thought was feasible for his victory and it woked on the Gambian people.
Darboe
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 15:50:48 -0600
From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <v01510101af005d32ae50@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Numukunda & Gambia-l,
>
>As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou
>Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning
>the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one
>question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.
>1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER
>TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL
> COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,
>BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?
>
>Shalom,
>Famara.
Because Yahya Jammeh referred to him as a tribalist, the only weapon he
thought was feasible for his victory and it woked on the Gambian people.
As far as referring to to his "MULTI-ETHNIC" connections, he was trying to
show people like you that it is impossible for him to be tribalist coming
from a family of such a diverse ethnicity.
Just to make theresponse short.
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 16:46:51 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Sudan News & Views (fwd)
Message-ID: <9701132146.AA47862@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> * Distribution is free of charge.
> * Reposting and reproduction are allowed (with acknowledgement).
> * Comments and Subscription Requests To: yasin@dircon.co.uk
> -----------------------------------------------------------------
> In this issue:
> * TENSIONS MOUNT IN KHARTOUM & EASTERN FRONT
> * SADIG AL-MAHDI GOES INTO EXILE
> * HIGHER EDUCATION MINSTER DISMISSED
> * FINANCE MINISTER IN TROUBLE
> * AIR SANCTIONS DEFERRED AGAIN
> * RED CROSS HOSTAGES FREED
> * ARAKIS DEAL ANNOUNCED
> * ECONOMIC POINTERS
> * SHORT NEWS ITEMS
> -----------------------------------
>
> * TENSIONS MOUNT IN KHARTOUM & EASTERN FRONT
>
> Tension has been high on the Sudanese-Eritrean border after the
> Governor of Kassala state, Maj. Gen. Abuelgasim Ibrahim Mohamed, said
> that he has declared a 'red alert' against possible attacks from
> Eritrea. He said some 2,000 mujahideen (National Islamic Front
> militia known as Popular Defence Forces - PDF) have been mobilized
> and are on standby. 'Women of the state are prepared to provide
> food for the mujahideen' he was quoted as saying.
> In October, Defence Minister, Hassan Abdel Rahman, told the
> National Assembly (parliament) that more than 300,000 mujahideen are
> in the border area near Eritrea. Hassan Al-Turabi, NIF leader and
> parliament speaker, said military confrontation with Eritrea is
> eminent and the door for reconciliation with the opposition is now
> closed. In a show of government mistrust of the regular army,
> especially after the defection of several officers who joined the
> opposition in Eritrea, Turabi told parliament that the PDF should be
> the major force in eastern Sudan, since the army alone would not be
> enough, and called upon all Sudanese from the east, west and north
> to carry arms and join the battle.
> As the build-up for battle mounted, international relief aid
> organisations and UN agencies withdrew all their staff working in
> the area.
> Events in the eastern front developed rapidly, as the National
> Democratic Alliance (NDA), an umbrella organisation of all opposition
> political parties based in Asmara and Cairo, announced it is
> escalating its operations along the Eritrean-Sudanese border.
> Many sources reported fierce clashes, by the end of December,
> between NDA forces and the government army and PDF militia, in which
> an army helicopter was shot down. The Sudanese army command issued
> a statement saying that three soldiers, on board a military
> helicopter, were killed when their plane, patrolling the border,
> was shot down by Eritrean anti-aircraft fire. The NDA, in Military
> Communique #1, said its forces (composed of the SPLA, New Sudan
> Brigade, Sudanese Allied Forces and the Beja Congress), ambushed
> government troops in Hamoshkoraib, near the Portsudan-Kassala
> highway, killing 50 soldiers and wounding 120 others. They have
> also seized loads of arms, vehicles and communication equipment.
> The names of 12 of those killed, and 4 taken prisoner, were listed
> in their communique, which also said the NDA forces shot down the
> army helicopter with SAM-7 missiles.
> Although many sources report that battles are still raging along
> the border, little detailed information is available at present.
>
> Meanwhile, tension in the capital Khartoum is also mounting,
> after rumours of the disappearance of a large cache of arms, including
> heavy arms, from the army HQ in Khartoum. Security in the capital
> has been stepped up dramatically, with armed soldiers guarding
> strategic buildings and people and cars are now being routinely
> searched in the streets of Khartoum.
> When people heard a sound of gunfire in Khartoum centre, they
> immediately took cover and all shops closed, in a clear indication
> of the degree of tension and the level of trouble anticipation.
> The authorities later said that a policeman, involved in a dispute
> with army soldiers, fired the shots.
> In another more dramatic incident, and what is believed to be an
> assassination attempt, a soldier fired his gun inside the Friendship
> Palace during the Independence Day celebrations, and in the presence
> of President al-Bashir and Hassan al-Turabi. The authorities denied
> it was an assassination attempt and said the gun was fired by mistake,
> but one person died, and another injured, as a result.
> Mass demonstrations were also reported on January 5, in several
> parts of the capital, where police used tear gas and gunfire to
> disperse the demonstrators. Many arrests were made among the
> demonstrators and well-known opposition figures.
>
>
> * SADIG AL-MAHDI GOES INTO EXILE
>
> Former Prime Minister and leader of the Umma Party, Sadig al-Mahdi,
> had, this month, fled Sudan to neighbouring Eritrea. Al-Mahdi, who had
> been either in detention or under house arrest since Omer al-Bashir
> overthrew him in 1989, said the military government is using him
> as a hostage by linking its treatment to him to the activities of
> the opposition abroad.
> Al-Mahdi's flight was organised and supervised by his son,
> Abdel Rahman, an army officer dismissed by the current government.
> They left Khartoum in the early hours of Monday December 9, and
> traveled overland in a journey that took them 12 hours to reach
> the Eritrean border. They traveled in 5 cars, with 25 heavily-armed
> guards, who joined them at predetermined locations along the route.
> Al-Mahdi said he left letters to President al-Bashir and
> Hassan al-Turabi calling on them to concede to the people's demands
> of freedom and democracy. 'If they continue their partisan fanatism,
> then the Sudanese people will continue their efforts to regain their
> rights by all possible means, and the regime alone takes responsibility
> for what will happen' he said.
> The fleeing of Sadig al-Mahdi was a major coup for the NDA, and a big
> blow to the government, which persevered on the belief in the strength
> of its security apparatus. The ability of al-Mahdi, who was under
> around-the-clock surveillance, to slip away that easily, shows the
> incompetence and inefficiency of its much-feared security system.
> The incident caused a lot of turmoil within the government circles
> and more than 50 security staff were reported arrested and are being
> interrogated following al-Mahdi's escape.
> President al-Bashir said al-Mahdi's 'joining the so-called opposition
> would not frighten the revolution and would not affect its adherence to
> its civilized project'. On the other hand, Hassan al-Turabi, in his
> usual way of blessing tragedies, was quoted as saying that al-Mahdi's
> escape proves that the three wanted suspects, who are believed to have
> entered Sudan from Ethiopia, following the attempt on the life of
> President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, must have slipped out the same way
> as al-Mahdi did.
>
> Al-Mahdi is now visiting Cairo, and said he intends to visit
> Saudi Arabia, the UK and the USA.
> Although al-Mahdi said he received a telephone call from the Egyptian
> Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Yousif Wali, who
> invited him to visit Cairo, Wali said the visit was arranged upon
> al-Mahdi's request.
> While al-Mahdi met with Wali and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Amr Mousa,
> President Mubarak met, for the first time in four years, with Mohamed
> Osman al-Mirghani, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and
> head of the NDA. Four days later, Mubarak met with Sadig al-Mahdi.
> The dominant topic under discussion in these meetings was the issue
> of self-determination for southern Sudan, an issue the Egyptians
> vehemently object to. Reliable sources reported that al-Mahdi failed
> to convince Egyptian officials to accept the idea of a referendum in
> southern Sudan.
> Meanwhile, Sudan called the Egyptian charge de affairs in Khartoum to
> convey their protest to al-Mahdi's visit to Egypt.
>
>
> * HIGHER EDUCATION MINSTER DISMISSED
>
> The Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research,
> Dr. Abdel Wahab Abdel Rahim Al-Mubarak, has been relieved from his
> duty by President Omer al-Bashir and was replaced by former minister
> Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.
> His dismissal was a direct consequence of his statement to the
> National Assembly in which he strongly criticized the policies of the
> 'higher education revolution' especially the proliferation of universities.
> In his statement, the minister said that the expansion in the
> universities was not accompanied by an increase in the qualified
> members of staff.
> This led the universities to relax the required academic qualifications
> for staff and increased the use of part-timers from other
> universities and government departments, which resulted in the
> lowering of academic standards.
> He also said that the infrastructure of the universities did not
> develop with the increased number of students, and the opening of the
> new universities did not take account of academic and administrative
> requirements. He proposed the merger of some of the universities and
> colleges and the stopping of the creation of any new university or
> college.
> When appointed, the minister told some University professors that the
> policies of Ibrahim Ahmed Omer were destroying higher education in
> Sudan.
> During the previous months, the minister formed a committee chaired by
> the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Khartoum, Prof. Mudathir
> al-Tingari, to examine the situation at the new universities. The
> committee, which included senior academics from University of Khartoum and
> the Islamic University, visited all the new universities and recommended
> the merger of the these universities and the closure of many of the
> colleges, but NIF members in the government rejected the
> recommendations as they were seen as the reversal of one of the most
> important policies of the salvation revolution.
>
> The Sudanese universities, 24 public and 14 private colleges and
> universities, suffer from an acute shortage in teaching staff which
> reaches 80 per cent. Teaching is conducted by staff with no higher degrees.
> In order to bridge the gap, 81 foreign staff were appointed with salaries
> starting from $1000 a month in comparison with $25 for the Sudanese staff.
> According to the latest statistics, 735 seconded university staff refused
> to return to Sudan at the end of their secondment.
> Khartoum University lost more than 304 staff members, 42 per cent of
> its strength, in recent months, while University of Sudan (former Khartoum
> Polytechnic) lost 159 staff, 59 per cent, and University of Juba 121
> staff, 72 per cent.
> During last September alone, 53 staff members from University of Sudan
> left the country. The corresponding numbers from University of Gezira,
> University of Khartoum, and Neilein (formerly Cairo branch) are 12, 26 and 8.
> University budgets do not cover more than 24 per cent of their needs,
> which led the University of Khartoum to propose to accept students, who
> are prepared to pay hard currency, outside the normal admission procedure.
> The controversial proposal by Khartoum University Vice-Chancellor was
> rejected by the, now former, minister of higher education and the
> National Council of Higher Education. To go around the admission
> regulations, new (paying) students will be admitted to the Institute of
> Extramural Studies, then transferred, after one year, to the faculty of
> their choice. Fees are $3,000 a year for art and social studies and
> $5,000 for sciences and technical studies. The University of Khartoum
> has already started applying this system with the new intake in
> December 1996. In protest, the University of Khartoum students
> staged a 48-hour strike.
> The new minister of higher education is said to be a supporter of
> the fee-paying system.
>
>
> * FINANCE MINISTER IN TROUBLE
>
> Presenting his budget for fiscal year 1997, the Finance Minister,
> Dr. Osman Abdel Wahab, said Sudan's inflation rate dropped from
> 166 per cent in July to 133 per cent in November. He attributed the
> improvement to the measures taken by his ministry, which included
> control of money supply, the reduction of government spending and
> the crack down on illegal dealing in foreign currency.
> The exchange rate had remained steady for the last few months. Since
> August, the official rate for 1 US$ was 1,454 Sudanese Pounds (SP), and
> on the black market 1,700 SP down from 2,000 in July.
> Despite the minister's assertion of economic improvement, the
> economic difficulties, felt by the majority of the population, continue
> to be a major problem for the government. A parliamentary committee
> reported that an average family earns the equivalent of $20 per month,
> while it needs at least 11 times that, or $220, to cover expenses.
> The committee recommended an immediate change in salaries so as to
> cover the cost of living.
> The Finance Minister provoked a stormy row in parliament when he called
> for the cancellation of tax and custom duty exemptions for all commercial
> activities of charity and humanitarian organisations. He said that
> charities had turned into trading firms denying the treasury of millions
> of pounds in tax exemptions. He also accused those organisations of
> engaging in black marketeering, therefore weakening the national currency.
> 'They can buy the dollar at any price because they know, at the end of
> the day, they will be profiting in view of the high exemptions they
> receive' he said.
> Most members of parliament, including parliament speaker Hassan al-Turabi,
> strongly objected to the removal of tax exemptions.
> It is common knowledge in Sudan, that these organisations, which had
> turned into a jungle of powerful financial institutions, are fully
> controlled by the NIF.
> The Finance Minister threatened to resign if parliament refused to
> endorse the tax cancellations with immediate effect. President Bashir
> gave his backing to his finance minister and asked parliament to approve
> the changes.
> To find a way out, parliament voted to postpone taking a decision
> indefinitely.
> Ignoring the parliament decision, President Bashir issued a provisional
> order canceling tax and customs exemptions for all relief and charity
> organisations.
> Having touched on such a sensitive issue, the future of the finance
> minister, a devout member of the NIF himself, now hangs on the balance,
> and there are strong indications that he will soon lose his job.
>
>
> * AIR SANCTIONS DEFERRED AGAIN
>
> The UN Security Council has, yet again, postponed the implementation of
> the UN resolution 1070, which imposes an air embargo on Sudan, for
> another six weeks.
> Although the resolution was adopted by the SC on August 16, implementation
> was deferred for 90 days to give Sudan a chance to hand over to Ethiopia
> the three suspects in connection with the assassination attempt against
> the Egyptian President in June 95.
> On November 23, the SC voted for a 30-day postponement due to a
> French-Russian request that the SC should further study the negative
> impact of flight sanctions on Sudan and the consequences of the
> implementation of the resolution.
> On December 20, the SC decided to give another six weeks for further
> investigation into the case. Italy joined France, Russia and Egypt in
> drawing attention to the possible suffering of the poor Sudanese
> civilian population as a consequence of an air ban.
> Despite adopting the decision in August after careful examination of
> the evidence against Sudan, the SC now requested Ethiopia to provide
> all necessary documents on the investigation and trial of the other
> three suspects involved in the assassination attempt.
> Sudan, on its part, expressed relief at the SC decision, and said it
> had sent a message to the SC explaining that implementing Resolution 1070
> would have negative effects on the unity and security of Sudan.
> Ali Osman Taha said, on TV, the SC is looking for a way out, after it
> had realized that the suspects are not in Sudan.
> The US, disillusioned by the failure of the UN to deal effectively
> with Sudan, is going its own way. Following the announcement, last month,
> of its decision to send nearly $20 million of military equipment to
> Sudan's neighbours, the US took further steps to put more pressure on
> the Sudanese government. The visit by the US ambassador to Sudan,
> Timothy Carney, to the opposition NDA Headquarters in Asmara
> (the previous Sudan Embassy), and his long meeting with NDA leaders,
> was seen as a strong message to the Khartoum government and a formal
> recognition of the NDA in exile.
> Another significant event is the meeting of President Clinton,
> together with Vice-President Gore and the US National Security Advisor,
> Anthony Lake, with the Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, while on
> a visit to the US in mid-December. The press release from the White
> House said the meeting discussed the stability in East Africa and the
> situation in Sudan.
>
>
> * RED CROSS HOSTAGES FREED
>
> The breakaway rebel group (SPLA-Bahr al-Ghazal), led by Kerbino
> Kwanyn Bol, who allied with the Khartoum government, had released, on
> December 8, the three Red Cross workers held hostage in southern Sudan
> since their plane mistakenly landed in Wunrok, in Gogerial Province,
> in November 1st, to take home injured SPLA soldiers after receiving
> treatment in a hospital in Kenya.
> An American pilot, a Kenyan co-pilot and an Australian nurse, were
> released, after 38 days of captivity, by the intervention of US
> congressman Bill Richardson.
> Richardson traveled to the area accompanied by the American ambassador
> to Sudan, Timothy Carney and the Sudanese ambassador to the US,
> Mahdi Ibrahim.
> Kerbino, who initially demanded a ransom of $100m and then came down
> to $2.5m, finally settled for a promise of 5 tons of rice, four jeeps,
> nine radios and a health survey for his camp.
> The freed hostages were flown to Geneva on board a US military plane.
> The US State Department said it supported the initiative, but since
> this was a private deal, and the rice and equipment are paid for by the
> Red Cross and not the US, it does not affect its policy against
> negotiating with or rewarding terrorists.
> The main SPLA faction, however, said the humanitarian assistance
> offered as ransom for the hostages' release is 'against all the
> international conventions governing the operations and mandate of
> the ICRC'. The SPLA also called for the unconditional release of the
> five patients who are still being held.
> An ICRC spokesman said the hostage deal could be a worrying precedent.
> 'It could set a precedent. People could start trading ICRC staff for
> landcruisers' he said.
> Bill Richardson, a personal friend of Bill Clinton, had been
> appointed ambassador to the United Nations, in place of Madeleine
> Albright, who became Foreign Secretary.
>
>
> * ARAKIS DEAL ANNOUNCED
>
> After a long wait and much speculation, Arakis Energy had finally
> announced it had formed a consortium to develop its Sudan oil concessions
> and build a 950-mile export pipeline to the Red Sea.
> Partners in the $1 billion joint venture include Arakis with 25 per cent,
> China National Petroleum Corporation with 40 per cent, Malaysia
> state-owned oil company Petronas Caligali with 30 per cent and the
> Sudan government with 5 per cent.
> The notable absence of American and European partners reflected
> Sudan's international isolation and the political and security risks
> involved. Arakis said political tension between Sudan and the US was
> the main reason behind the absence of a US partner.
> The security risk was demonstrated by a shooting incident, at an
> Arakis drilling location, which took place on December 5. Although no
> injuries or damage were reported, the attackers, still unknown, caused
> a temporary shut-down of an oil drilling rig in al-Saqr, 30 km south of
> the Heglig oilfield.
> Various rebel forces have threatened to strike Arakis if it continued
> to drill and exploit oil in southern Sudan. John Garang, leader of the
> SPLA, repeated his warning to Arakis that his forces would strike if
> needed to halt any attempts to develop its concession in southern Sudan.
> Although Arakis said both the Sudanese army and its own security
> staff provide protection, there are reports that Arakis is planning
> to employ white mercenaries from South Africa to protect the oilfields.
>
> Under the deal, Arakis subsidiary, State Petroleum, will continue as
> operator for the project until the formal signing of the agreement,
> after which a joint operating company will take over the operations.
> Arakis said the consortium plans to initially transport 150,00 barrels
> per day, to export markets, by 1999.
> Costs for Sudan's 5 per cent stake in the project would be carried
> by the other partners and repaid from its share of the oil.
>
>
> * ECONOMIC POINTERS
>
> [] Khartoum state is experiencing acute shortage of petrol and sugar.
> The Ministry of Energy had reduced the petrol quota for Khartoum
> state by 50 per cent. The Ministry of Trade had also announced
> that, from January 97, the sugar quota for Khartoum state will
> be reduced from 58,000 ton to 38,000 tons. No reasons were given
> in either case.
>
>
> * SHORT NEWS ITEMS
>
> * There is wide speculation in Khartoum of an eminent cabinet reshuffle.
> Expectations are that a new face will be brought in for foreign
> affairs, and the current minister, Ali Osman Taha, will be moved
> to the Ministry of Justice, replacing Abdel Basit Sabdarat, who
> will lose his ministerial position. Salah el-Din Karrar, Minster
> of Cabinet Affairs, is also tipped to lose out in the reshuffle,
> since his ministry will be merged with the ministry of Presidential
> Affairs. Mahdi Ibrahim, ambassador to the US is likely to be
> replaced by Dr. Al-Mufti.
> According to the sources, the Finance Minster, Abdel Wahab Osman,
> will not continue in his position for reasons related to his
> recent encounter with the National Assembly.
>
> * A Peace Conference held in Khartoum in the beginning of December,
> and addressed by President Omer al-Bashir, was marked by the absence
> of the two rebel factions who had signed a Peace Charter with the
> Khartoum government in April last year.
> Representatives of the Southern Sudan Independence Movement (SSIM),
> led by Riak Machar, and the SPLA-Bahr el-Ghazal faction, led by
> Kerbino Kwanyn Bol, failed to turn up for the conference, even
> though the government sent planes to their areas to fetch them.
> No explanations have been given for their absence.
>
> * The Iranian-mediated talks between Uganda and Sudan were postponed to
> January 97, because Iran's Foreign Minster cannot travel to Kampala
> in December.
> Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, said he did not expect any
> progress at the talks since Sudan had not respected its obligations
> under a previous agreement to end hostilities between the two countries.
> 'I have agreed that talks should take place here' he said, 'but of
> course we have not broken any ground with Mr. al-Turabi's people'.
> 'We must get a solution to al-Turabi's blackmail, a military solution.
> I am not going to invade al-Turabi. He has enough enemies who will
> take care of him', he further added in a news conference in Kampala.
>
> * A new book by a French journalist, Bernard Violet, had revealed new
> secrets of the deal in which 'Carlos the Jackal', the most wanted
> terrorist in the world, was handed over by Sudan to France.
> The book revealed that a meeting between the French Intelligence
> Service and Dr. Hassan al-Turabi, in 1993, discussed the establishment
> of a 'strategic alliance', with greater military and security
> cooperation between Paris and Khartoum, with the objective of
> giving France more influence in the region, with the help of the
> Islamic movements, in place of the American influence. In exchange,
> France will recognize al-Turabi as the international leader of the
> Islamic movements, and thus allow him to mediate with the Algerian
> Islamic movements.
> A former Intelligence Officer, with experience in the region, was
> delegated to liaise with Turabi. In one of the meeting between them,
> the French officer suggested that Sudan hands over Carlos, to show of
> good will and to mark the beginning of the strategic alliance. Turabi
> agreed immediately, without consulting the Sudanese authorities. The
> book maintained that Turabi's own militia, with the aid of French
> Intelligence, arranged and carried out the kidnapping of Carlos.
> When Turabi, a few months later, applied for a visit visa to France,
> he was told to travel to Paris where he will be met by Intelligence
> officers, who will arrange everything. When Turabi arrived at Paris
> Airport, nobody met him and he was unable to get hold of his French
> acquaintances. After a wait of several hours at the airport, Turabi
> returned to Khartoum. The strategic alliance ended there and then.
>
> ----------------------------------------------------------------
> All issues of SNV could be obtained from the following web site:
> http://webzone1.co.uk/www/sudan
> ----------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 23:14:57 -0800 (PST)
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <853236910@hungary-c.it.earthlink.net>
In a previous posting, Famara wrote:
> My main point is more of a general nature. I have problems figuring
> out how one can make a thorough analysis about Gambian politics today
> and at the same time ignore the PPP era. To understand a phenomenon,
> better one has to look back into history. That will also strengthen
> possibilities
> for the success of plans to be made for the future. Many have been
> saying that the Jawara era is now history and that we
> should forget it and go forward. Yes it is history, but, history is not to
> be forgotten, because we should draw lessons from it. If Jammeh is
> not compared to Jawara, who can we then compare him with in the
> Gambian context?
I agree with you that we cannot justifiably ignore or forget the past if we want to move forward but you may want to reconsider what KTouray also said in a previous posting.
''I am baffled as to why you want the
republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily
because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided
inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked
havoc on the population on the other. The only thing those two are due from
us as a nation is a well deserved contempt.If President Jammeh is the
effective leader you make him to be then I believe the nation ought to judge
him on his record alone. Trying to compare his records to his predecessor is a
regression in my opinion.''
I've noticed both here in the U.S. and back home that when one criticizes the Jammeh regime in discussion, the response by those who seem somewhat sympathetic towards the regime is usually a comparison with Jawara and thus a justification or even an oblivious reaction to actions by the regime that normally would be considered highly questionable.
If any comparison is made and we find similarities rather than favor one over the other because he has done slightly better we ought to be alarmed that we could even possibly compare them. Most of us agree regardless of our opinion of Jammeh and his regime that Jawara was not an effective leader when judged on his almost thirty year rule and it is this agreement that should make us judge Jammeh on a much longer (or wider) yardstick than his predecessor. One of your examples is a case in point.
> I know many things are not yet clear about Jammehs
> source of funds for his projects and so on, but, looking at his
> achievements in isolation, they commend recognition (especially the
> anti corruption campaign). We can only make a real assessment
> of the AFPRC's projects when the "secret files" about the projects
> are open. Then we will know whether the scarce resources of The
> Gambia were used wisely. I will not venture a speculation on why all
> the physical projects were implemented.
While the AFPRC should be extolled for the great things they've done we cannot ignore the fact that they have acquired and spent an enormous amount of money telling us only that it came from 'Allah' especially after seizing power by force and ousting a somewhat democratically elected government in the name of 'transparency and accountability'.
Surely we deserve more than: ''What we've done in the last two years the previous government did not do in thirty''.
If we do not push for and demand a far better government than the one we were cursed with for so long then we will be blessed with one that is only marginally better.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 08:52:36 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970114075236.006b4744@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi ALL / Soffie and Numukunda!
I think you people are just are just substantiating the points I was just
trying to make all along i.e. not wanting to talk of existing problems. I've
made these points clear once and for all.
Soffie, if you never had of domestic servants referred to as "jolas" you're
running away from yourself.
Numukunda, If you really give every thing a fair judgement, take a holistic
view of all the records. And as I said common sense tells you everything.
Unfortunately the "illiterates" are using more of their common senses than
so-called literates like you. The Problems in Rwanda and Burundi have been
agitated by the so-called literates. This is exactly why people are trying
to raise an alarm. On the Foni constituencies issue, Please revisit my
postings and Mr. Jawara's (as it was a response to his allegations) and
clarify things for yourself.
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
Abdou Oujimai=20
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: 14 Jan 1997 09:53:46 +0100
From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)
Cc: GAMBIA-L <x400@norad.telemax.no> (Receipt notification requested)
Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <post.ut32db4a4c*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>
Content-Identifier: post.ut32db4a4c
Content-Return: Prohibited
Mime-Version: 1.0
Svar til melding fra
-----------------------------------------------------------------
I have been following the dicussion about Female circumcision with great
interest. I read the other day an article on the same subject in New
African of Jan. 1997 and WONDER-WONDER.
THE AGONY OF DAPHNE
Sierra Leonean women have been marching and counter marching over the
burning issue of female circumcision. Women of the secret Bondo society
marched on the State House in Freetown, demanding that President Tejan
Kabbah should state the government position on the issue. They carried
placards and sang provocative songs against those who want the primitive
practice of genital mutilation to be abolished. They carried their
demonstrations to the newspaper offices of FOR DI PEOPLE and EXPO TIMES
and the progressive campaigner Olayinka Koso-Thomas. They have all been
campaigning for abolition. Koso-Thomas and her friends have been
organising counter-demonstrations.
But much to the surprise of all concerned, the Minister of Tourism and
Cultural Affairs, Mrs Shirley Gbujama took the side of the Bondo women,
calling on them to "tear the mouth of anybody who opposes the custom of
female circumcision."
The true horror of primitive practice was demonstrated by the case of 28
year-old Daphne Pratt. She required a blood transfusion and 15 stitches
when she had been forcibly circumcised by members of the secret Bondo
society. She had just returned from Liberia and had stayed into Bondo
territory by mistake.
"About 40 women apperoached me, singing their society songs and said that
since I was inside the secret bush, they would have me forcibly
initiated."
Daphne Pratt said in the struggle that followed she was slashed on her
legs and hands before her vagina was multilated. She was bleeding
profusely and her genital area was badly scarred. She had to have four
pints of blood when she was brought to the Connaught Hospital in Freetown
for treatment. Dr Sandy said she had cuts all over her body and he had to
give her 15 stitches. The case of Daphne Pratt has caused a public outcry
and will certainly do the cause of the traditionalists no good.
Is it the war, or a return to barbarism that is making Sierra Leonean
women campaign for such a primitive practice as female circumcision ? Are
the acting illegally or is it a call from their ancestors?
Take care!
Ba-Musa Ceesay
NORAD-OSLO
Norway
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10268 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:47:57
| Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 10:28:09 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970114092809.006be9cc@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
LATIR!
While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and
KTouray's,
don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express) any progress
they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of one regime
to just a 2-year progress of another? Would you personally not appreciate
any progress you've made in your life for the past years or is that asking
for more? For me, I appreciate the progress made by the present regime
during the last two years they have been in office. What is wrong in
evaluating (don't forget it's entire process) the state of our country since
independence. When the time comes for me to realize that Gambians were even
better off under 30 years of Jawara than the years Jammeh, then I will
acknowledge this and won't stop doing so. If Jammeh's predecessor turns to
be a better or worse leader why can't we talk about it, then. Of course
Jammeh is bound to be criticized (productively), if not he may even turn to
be worse than Jawara.=20
One last thing, would you not prefer "seeing food at your door-steps without
knowing it's origin than not seeing it at all". This is a response to where
all the project money comes from. Gambia was one of the highest recipients
of development-aid and people knew it but saw nothing of infrastructural or
socio-economic development. All what we saw was expensive mansions and cars
one could only see in Beverly Hills and we all knew who they "belonged" to.
Would you prefer knowing the origins of such an amount of money destined to
a certain project and never see the project being implemented; or not
knowing the source of the money but seeing a project being implemented?
NOTE: Am not trying to justify anything but simply asking for preferences.
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
:)))) Abdou Oujimai
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 97 12:53 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com
Subject: Criticism is a sine qua non for Freedom of Expression
Message-ID: <m0vk6V2-0012c9C@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
ABDOU OUJIMAI
The right to criticise is part of the right of Gambians and all Africans
under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on
Human and People's Rights.
Latir was merely pointing out that we must not rest on our laurels and that
we must strive to make the new governance structure accountable. If we
allowed Jawara 's regime over 30 years to absorb development aid without
accountability, it is squarely our fault and the fault of our parents as
passive Gambians.
The danger -- which is clear and present given some of what has happened
between July 1994 and today -- is for people to either be self-censorious
and keep quiet about things that concern them because they are scared, or to
support a new governance structure blindly because it it in place, and
because they only want peace.
Jammeh cannot be allowed to to sink into the same kind of quagmire of
complacency and delusions of omnipotence and omnipresence that ultimately
were Jawara's undoing. And while Yaya and co have made some clearly
progressive decisions (outlined in great detail by many list members so no
need to repeat), some serious questions remain to be asked, and we must be
brave and honest enough to ask them.
In light of Jammeh's 'soldiers with a difference', 'house-cleaning' and
'equal development' pronouncements, it is up to Gambians to ensure the
Jammeh regime stays on the straight and narrow. Just because the previous
rulers messed up, that's no reason to say "let's give this new lot
carte-blanche and leave everything in their hands and the hands of God".
Surely, the object is to ensure they don't mess up. The idea is for
people-power to move forward, for people to become more conscientised about
their rights, and to assert them. Otherwise the future for our children will
be bleak indeed.
Of course, no one expects miracles overnight. And nowhere on our continent
can we find the kind of exemplary leadership we need to move forward. We
also recognise all the arguments about the stage of Gambia's and Africa's
history necessitating strong leadership, and the points about Westminster
Model multipartyism not necessarily being right for African contexts.
Military or civilian, all we want is good, accountable leadership.
If we are to realise our dream of socio-economic and non-tribalistic justice
for all, macro- and micro-economic self-sufficiency and independence as a
sovereign state, then we must stop being passive and acting as guewels,
gawlos, and griots -- and start being more pro-active in demanding
accountability from our leadership. Only God cannot be questioned.
It's clear that some list members regard criticism of the present leadership
as anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order of the
day. The whole point of an unmoderated list is that everyone should have
their say. Since we are all either Gambians or Gambia-philes, the criticism
is in the interest of our country.
Had the founders of this list had the benefit of Information and
Communication Technologies, listserv technology and the Internet 10 or 15
years ago, then perhaps the previous regime would not have gotten away with
what it did.
We must befair. We must welcome criticism of our present leadership, and
applaud Yaya and co when they deserves applause -- even if in our gut we are
against them. But free flows of information must not be stifled in the name
of narrow-minded nationalism or for any bogus reasons.
To this end, may I say a big thank-you to all those who contributed so
eloquently and so honestly on the extremely sensitive FGM issue, and who
posted such concrete and factual information to the list.
Peace
Peter
14.01.97
At 10:28 14/01/97 +0100, Abdou Gibba wrote:
>LATIR!
>
>While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and
>KTouray's, don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express)
any progress they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of
one regime to just a 2-year progress of another?
[...]
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:01:49 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: e-mail in the gambia
Message-ID: <32DB91CD.554B@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi,
how can I have e-mail in the gambia? i have little background knowledge
but I think there must be something like a POP server around, to dial
in. I'm not so much interested in surfing the net but in mailing !!
Does anybody know the nearest server and whether it's possible to get an
account there?
Greets,
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 16:02:06 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Criticism is a sine qua non for Free of Expression
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970114150206.0067687c@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
PETER!
Thanks for your brilliant comments. I would just regard this as a supplement
to what I've been trying to say. You wrote...
"....It's clear that some members regard criticism of the present leadership
as anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order of the
day."
This is not my position as I have, in ALL my postings reminded the audience
that yaya's govt. can't be free from criticism if we want to avoid
duplicating blunders of the former govt. Nevertheless criticism based on
some form of prejudice is what I am making a concern. Am sure you'll agree
to this. This is the kind of criticism I respond to since I became a member.
Am not denying anyone freedom of speech but if someone uses the advantage of
this notion, say, to spread racial remarks (something destructive or
counter-productive) I think it's worth commenting on. Don't you agree? If
you do, this makes my whole point and I hope it is made clear for the records.
Returning PEACE to You
:))) Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 18:02:37 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970114170153.AAA16544@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Ousman Jobe has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ousman, please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian trip.
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970114104844.9484F-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to
you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper
presence on the Internet.
For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the
Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access
and read for news about current events back home.
Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it
would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The
other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.
We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the
assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my
Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.
The agreement was that the paper would make available the
electronic version of each printing. That version would then be
compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would
be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.
TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page
would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum
and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to
The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or
less.
I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should
find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If
we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project
until interest picks up.
Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia
to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or
not.
Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active
participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without
exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.
Bye for now,
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 09:56:10 -0800 (PST)
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <853275387@hungary-c.it.earthlink.net>
Greetings Abdou Oujimai and fellow list members,
Abdou, in your response to my previous posting you wrote:
> LATIR!
>
> While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and
> KTouray's,
> don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express) any progress
> they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of one regime
> to just a 2-year progress of another? Would you personally not appreciate
> any progress you've made in your life for the past years or is that asking
> for more? For me, I appreciate the progress made by the present regime
> during the last two years they have been in office. What is wrong in
> evaluating (don't forget it's entire process) the state of our country since
> independence. When the time comes for me to realize that Gambians were even
> better off under 30 years of Jawara than the years Jammeh, then I will
> acknowledge this and won't stop doing so. If Jammeh's predecessor turns to
> be a better or worse leader why can't we talk about it, then. Of course
> Jammeh is bound to be criticized (productively), if not he may even turn to
> be worse than Jawara.
The point I was trying to make is quite simple. It is important to make historical comparisons in order to evaluate how far we have come but if we continue to let our leaders act in a questionable manner from time to time without confrontation simply because of the good they have done then believe me you they will continue and they will continue increasingly so. At the end, we will in effect be sanctioning those actions. There are times when comparisons are in order and there are other times when quite honestly we must look solely on these individuals and what they have done, good or bad. The next point you give in your response is a case where the latter must apply.
> One last thing, would you not prefer "seeing food at your door-steps without
> knowing it's origin than not seeing it at all". This is a response to where
> all the project money comes from. Gambia was one of the highest recipients
> of development-aid and people knew it but saw nothing of infrastructural or
> socio-economic development. All what we saw was expensive mansions and cars
> one could only see in Beverly Hills and we all knew who they "belonged" to.
> Would you prefer knowing the origins of such an amount of money destined to
> a certain project and never see the project being implemented; or not
> knowing the source of the money but seeing a project being implemented?
> NOTE: Am not trying to justify anything but simply asking for preferences.
I thank you Abdou for what seems like a very honest comment. Many people feel the same way you do but would never express those feelings in such a frank manner. However, allow me to paint a hypothetical (since we don't know the facts) but realistic scenario for you to contemplate what should shed some light as to why we deserve to receive an accountable record on these funds.
WHAT IF the AFPRC received something like 50 million dollars in the last two years and spent a total of say 30 million on the various projects and financial shortcomings such as those due to the drop in foreign assistance and the down turn in the economy. LET'S SAY they decided to 'osusu' the rest amongst themselves and line their own pockets. Would you be satisfied with the fact that they decided to 'eat' the rest because they actually did something 'positive' with part of the money especially since the former regime used to 'eat' everything?
I know that there are many who would but we must understand that the money belongs to US, GAMBIANS. Borrowing your analogy, would you allow someone to put just some of all the food that is rightfully yours at your doorstep only because you never saw food there before? For the sake of our country, I hope not!
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 14:35:20 EST
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Reposting
Message-ID: <14JAN97.15756121.0026.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Moe,
I mistakenly deleted the posting about female genital mutilation
by our muslim brother Sanusi. This article will be very interesting
I guess and can help one to answer some of the everyday question
about this practice by the westerners. If you have this saved,
do please repost it for me either through Gambia-l or direct to my
address.
Also I have one interesting question for anyone who can help me with
it (why are Muslims not allow to eat pork)?
ASSALAMUALAUIKUM Buba Bojang
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 20:59:05 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambian trip.
Message-ID: <19970114195855.AAB8166@LOCALNAME>
Abdou,
Thanks for the efforts you ve done and the same goes to Sankung.
Although I would like to see FOROYAA On-line together with the Point
and Daily Observer, I think it was a reasonable agreement you had
with the Daily Observer.
> Firstly, we should find out how many people are willing and
> able to pay the subscription.
I would like to suggest that those interested in subscribing, send
their NAMES to the subscription managers instead of the list.
The payments could be collected in each country and then sent to the
person responsible for the administration, for instance Francis.
Regards
Momodou
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:28:55 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Reposting
Message-ID: <9701142028.AA47674@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Bubba, you wrote:
> Moe,
> I mistakenly deleted the posting about female genital mutilation
> by our muslim brother Sanusi. This article will be very interesting
> I guess and can help one to answer some of the everyday question
> about this practice by the westerners. If you have this saved,
> do please repost it for me either through Gambia-l or direct to my
> address.
I deleted all the FGM messages this morning. Surely some of the members
may be able to repost it to the list.
Good Luck and Ramadan Karim!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 16:35:08 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Authentic Encyclopaedia African Website Is Up (fwd)
Message-ID: <9701142135.AA32896@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> > To One and All,
> >
> > During the past month, several persons gave of themselves untiringly to
> > launch a website that would detail the history of, and present
> > information on W.E.B. Du Bois' dream of an all-African Encyclopaedia
> > Africana. The publishing of these volumes began in 1962--one year
> > before Du Bois' death--in Accra Ghana, and continues today under the
> > direction of Grace Bansa, Secretariat to the Encyclopaedia Africana
> > Project (EAP). Three volumes are already available, and information on
> > how to obtain these volumes may be found at the following website:
> >
> > http://www.ilhawaii.net:80/~premaq/EAP/web/eap-home.html
> >
> > Over the years there have been attempts at "modifying" the vision of the
> > EAP from Du Bois' orginal vision of an Afrocentric work; another
> > "version" of the EA is currently being written at Harvard University,
> > even though it strays from the intent of Du Bois' to have an
> > Encyclopaedia published by African scholars.
> >
> > Prema Qadir, who constructed the site has completed the first stage in a
> > process to secure more publicity, financial support and scholarly
> > contributions to the Encyclopaedia Africana. Her work in constructing
> > the site was invaluable, and we invite you to read the articles and
> > discussion about this important work at the above address.
> >
> > You will be getting periodical updates on the process to complete the
> > vision of Du Bois. In the past month alone, persons from all over the
> > world have contacted the Ms. Bansa in Ghana and are lending support to
> > her efforts at completing the project. Information on persons
> > associated with the project can be found at the website.
> >
> > Again, we invite you to browse the website, and check in periodically
> > for updates on the progress being made with the Encyclopaedia Africana.
> >
> > Peace,
> >
> > Ray Winbush, Director
> > Race Relations Institute
> > Benjamin Lawson Hooks Professor of Social Justice
> > Fisk University
> > Nashville TN 37208
> > 615-329-8575
> >
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
______________________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 01:55:49 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Criticism is a sine qua non for Freedom of Expression
Message-ID: <30F989F5.49C9@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:
>=20
> Peter K.A. da Costa wrote:
> >
> > ABDOU OUJIMAI
> >
> > The right to criticise is part of the right of Gambians and all Afric=
ans
> > under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Char=
ter on
> > Human and People's Rights.
> >
> > Latir was merely pointing out that we must not rest on our laurels an=
d that
> > we must strive to make the new governance structure accountable. If w=
e
> > allowed Jawara 's regime over 30 years to absorb development aid with=
out
> > accountability, it is squarely our fault and the fault of our parents=
as
> > passive Gambians.
> >
> > The danger -- which is clear and present given some of what has happe=
ned
> > between July 1994 and today -- is for people to either be self-censor=
ious
> > and keep quiet about things that concern them because they are scared=
, or to
> > support a new governance structure blindly because it it in place, an=
d
> > because they only want peace.
> >
> > Jammeh cannot be allowed to to sink into the same kind of quagmire of
> > complacency and delusions of omnipotence and omnipresence that ultima=
tely
> > were Jawara's undoing. And while Yaya and co have made some clearly
> > progressive decisions (outlined in great detail by many list members =
so no
> > need to repeat), some serious questions remain to be asked, and we mu=
st be
> > brave and honest enough to ask them.
> >
> > In light of Jammeh's 'soldiers with a difference', 'house-cleaning' a=
nd
> > 'equal development' pronouncements, it is up to Gambians to ensure th=
e
> > Jammeh regime stays on the straight and narrow. Just because the prev=
ious
> > rulers messed up, that's no reason to say "let's give this new lot
> > carte-blanche and leave everything in their hands and the hands of Go=
d".
> > Surely, the object is to ensure they don't mess up. The idea is for
> > people-power to move forward, for people to become more conscientised=
about
> > their rights, and to assert them. Otherwise the future for our childr=
en will
> > be bleak indeed.
> >
> > Of course, no one expects miracles overnight. And nowhere on our cont=
inent
> > can we find the kind of exemplary leadership we need to move forward.=
We
> > also recognise all the arguments about the stage of Gambia's and Afri=
ca's
> > history necessitating strong leadership, and the points about Westmin=
ster
> > Model multipartyism not necessarily being right for African contexts.
> > Military or civilian, all we want is good, accountable leadership.
> >
> > If we are to realise our dream of socio-economic and non-tribalistic =
justice
> > for all, macro- and micro-economic self-sufficiency and independence =
as a
> > sovereign state, then we must stop being passive and acting as guewel=
s,
> > gawlos, and griots -- and start being more pro-active in demanding
> > accountability from our leadership. Only God cannot be questioned.
> >
> > It's clear that some list members regard criticism of the present lea=
dership
> > as anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order=
of the
> > day. The whole point of an unmoderated list is that everyone should h=
ave
> > their say. Since we are all either Gambians or Gambia-philes, the cri=
ticism
> > is in the interest of our country.
> >
> > Had the founders of this list had the benefit of Information and
> > Communication Technologies, listserv technology and the Internet 10 o=
r 15
> > years ago, then perhaps the previous regime would not have gotten awa=
y with
> > what it did.
> >
> > We must befair. We must welcome criticism of our present leadership, =
and
> > applaud Yaya and co when they deserves applause -- even if in our gut=
we are
> > against them. But free flows of information must not be stifled in th=
e name
> > of narrow-minded nationalism or for any bogus reasons.
> >
> > To this end, may I say a big thank-you to all those who contributed s=
o
> > eloquently and so honestly on the extremely sensitive FGM issue, and =
who
> > posted such concrete and factual information to the list.
> >
> > Peace
> > Peter
> > 14.01.97
> >
> > At 10:28 14/01/97 +0100, Abdou Gibba wrote:
> > >LATIR!
> > >
> > >While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's=
and
> > >KTouray's, don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and expr=
ess)
> > any progress they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year pe=
riod of
> > one regime to just a 2-year progress of another?
> >
> > [...]
>=20
> Peter!!
> You and I don't normally see things eye to eye;but I must admit
> that your this response to what has thus been said on this subject is a
> balanced one .But that would however not deter me from making a couple =
of
> observations.
>=20
> Those of us who somehow sound like griots or gawlos when praising what
> has so far been achieved on the ground in the Gambia do so, not because
> we believe that parroting the good deeds of the incumbent government is
> the best way to help nurture our fledgeling democracy,but simply becaus=
e
> we cannot allow the other side to win the propaganda war.So long as you
> have so-called educated Gambians working feverishly and mindlessly
> trying to persuade Gambians that Mr.Jammeh is a nightmare that every
> Gambian should avoid dreaming about in his sleep and that he has not
> done anything worth mentioning anyway,then it will be quite natural and
> even necessary to have on the other side an equal number of so-called
> educated Gambians who would not hesitate to taking the Hallam or Korra
> (String Instruments)to remind the the Gambians,incase they have a short
> memory,how unspeakably rotten things were before the Jola-Boy from Buya=
m
> came to the scene.It is as simple as that.Politics is war;and the means
> to win it is a bit of truth and a lot of propaganda.This sounds crude o=
f
> course;but so is reality sometimes.
>=20
> As for those of the Listers who complain about using history (the FaFa
> Jawara era)to evaluate Mr. Jammeh's Performance,I could not believe tha=
t
> they are really serious! A people who have little respect for History c=
annot
> have any History worth respecting.The very first question that seems to
> ASK ITSELF whenever a new government comes to power in any civilized
> society is whether it is better than its predecessor. Because if it is
> not,or cannot be then there is no reason why it should replace the form=
er
one in the first place.
=09
Regards Bassss!!
>=20
>=20
> --
> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
Peter!!
You and I don't normally see things eye to eye;but I must admit
that your this response to what has thus been said on this subject is a
balanced one .But that would however not dter me from making a couple of
observation.
Those of us who somehow sound like griots or gawlos when praising what
has so far been achieved on the ground in the Gambia do so, not because
we believe that parroting the good deeds of the incumbent government is
the best way to help nurture our fledgeling democracy,but simply because
we cannot allow the other side to win the propaganda war.So long as you
have so-called educated gambians working feverishly and mindlessly
trying to persuade Gambians that Mr.Jammeh is a nightmare that every
Gambian should avoid dreaming about in his sleep and that he has not
done anything worth mentioning anyway,then it will quite natural and
even necessary to have on the other side an equal number of so-called
educated Gambians who would not hesitate to taking the Hallam or Korra
(String Instruments)to remind the the Gambians,incase they have a short
memory,how unspeakably rotten things were before the Jola-Boy from Buyam
came to the scene.It is as simple as that.Politics is war;and the means
to win it is a bit of truth and a lot of propaganda.This sounds crude of
course;but so is reality sometimes.
As for those of the Listers who complain about using history (the FaFa
Jawara era)to evaluate Mr. Jammeh's Performance,I could not believe that
they are really serious! No people who have no respect for History will
have any History worth respecting.The very first question that seems to
ASK ITSELF whenever a new government comes to power in any civilized
society is whether it is better than its predecessor. Because if it is
not
=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:08:48 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: WB Dubois message
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.970114150641.10032B-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Please send this message to me again, I thought I had printed the message
for the web site address and my printer messed up, by the time I realized
what happened, I already deleted the message. Thanks.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing
(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471
(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:43:59 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.970114154240.26843B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Kaba Colley has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be
looking forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 19:51:05 -0500 (EST)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.970114184833.5309B-100000@kirk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
I have followed with interest the on-going discussion on the circumcision
issue and the ethnic/tribal question.I gave an historical analysis of this
issue and thought that we the members of this list would move forward and
address ourselves to more immediate issues of bread and butter for the
greater masses of Gambians.Let me deal with some of the points raised by
individual members of this list . The first issue is the number of seats
given to Foni region of the country. The only justification for increasing
the number of seats should be number of people living in the area.If the
population of Foni is greater than Banjul, Kiang West or any other
constituency in the country, then Foni deserves its number. If however
there is no statistical evidence to warrant such allocation, then it is
simply a case of political gerrymandering. Truth be told,Jammeh is not the
first politician to do this in the country. The first act of
gerrymandering was done soon after the PPP defeated the United Party (UP)
of Pierre Sarr Njie.Banjul had five constituencies in 1962.Because the PPP
won by a narrow margin of five seats,certain strategists of the PPPand its
small Banjul-based political ally,the Democratic Congress Alliance(DCA) of
the late Rev. J.C. Faye and the late I>M> Garba Jahumpa ,decided that it
was politically prudent to cut down the number of seats in Banjul.Hence
Banjul North, Banjul South and Banjil Central. Prior to this act of
gerrymandering,Banjul had the following constituencies: (1) Half-Die
Ward; (2) Jollof & Portuguese Town Ward; (3) Soldier Town War; (4) New
Town East; (5) New Town West. The Up won all but Jolof & Portuguese Town
Ward.
With respect to the use of the term "Jola" to identify the maids of
the urban areas,let us get the historical record straight. From 1816-1860s
the persons who were serving in the capacity of maids were mainly drawn
from poor Wolof and Serer families working for Gambian mulatos who were
the concubines of European men in early colonial times. They wre either
"mbindans", a word of Serer/Wolof origins.In Serere it points to the
responsibility involved in the household. In Wolof it refers to the
contract written and signed by both employer and employee.There was
another related notion which is part of this appropiation of labor from
the poorer sections of the society.In the days when the Mulatoos were
known as "Senoras", portuguese for ladies or madams in French,those
poorer members of the Wolof and Serer groups who followed the white men to
Banjul from Goree and St Louis in the early nineteenth century were
sometimes voluntarily sent over to the Senoras as "Yarluwans". Many Wolof
and Serer Banjulian families came to Banjul in this capacity.A Gambian
historian, Florence Mahoney, in her dissertation on the Creoles in Banjul
social history also narrated how some of the Creoles from Sierra Leone who
were brought to the Gambia by Lt. Governor Rendall found themselves in the
households of these Senoras.The recruitment of the Jolas as maids goes
back to the interwar period when Jolas from various sub-regions of the
Senegambia began to come to the growing urban area of Banjul to search for
employment.A thorough social history of the Gambia would show that whereas
Jola men found employment as cooks and garden boys of Europeans, their
sisters found access to the labor market through maid service.Lest we
forget, the pattern of recruiting Wolof and Serer from the poorer sections
of these communities has continued in urban Senegal. This cannot be missed
by those who folowed Senegalese TV theater. A good example would be the
show called " Sagane," a TV show that makes it categorically clear to
middle class urban married women that their maids could steal their
husbands.The use of the term "Jola" to classify all maids is the result of
the greater dominationof this section of the job market by this particular
ethnic group. A review of the literature on maids in African societies
would reveal ethnic specialisation.Again, lest we forget, in the Gambia
there is the common popular belief that Serahulis are very successful
businessmen.There is a long historical connection between this group and
the long distance trade of West Africa. Those who now identify Serahulis
with succesful businesses are simply generalising about a whole group
based on a historical pattern of behavior among a sizable number of this
particular group.Instead of stereotyping Gambian ethnic groups,we should
be learning to replicate the most positive characteristics of all
Senegambian groups.The Jolas have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they
are among the most hardworking Gambians.This does not mean that they must
be relegated to the lowest levels of the pecking order in the
society.Another quality of the Jolas long before Yaya Jammeh entered he
Gambian political scene.Those of us who are not familiar with the social
history of the region should read some of the works written by scholars
writing on these Sengambian groups. One can profit from the writings of
D.P. Gambia (Wolof of Senegambia) and the works of L.V. Thomas on the
Jolas(written in French).There are many others written by Senegalese like
Pathe Diagne.I hope some of the younger Gambians who are inclined towards
scholarly research would begin to examine these fields of knowledge. Had
there been a rich body of knowledge about the social history of the
Senegambian region , especially the Gambia, most of the arguments made
here would have been irrelevant and unnecessary.
To conclude this contribution to the discussion on the Gambian
ethnic groups and their relations with each other, let me leave you with
five points to remember about the history of the Gambian peoples and their
inter-mixing over the last three hundred years:-
1.In the Gambian ethnic purity is a myth that can only be perpetuated by
tribalist or persons who are ignorant of the social history of the area.
2.Any social marker that differentiates peoples of the Senegambia region
can be based only on language and certain cultural differences.As I stated
several months ago,despite these lingusitic and cutlural differences,the
peoples of the Gambia and Senegal have more things to unite
them.Islam,Christianity and Western secularism have created new
moral,intellectual and emotional bridges between the islands of ethnicity.
3.Any Gambian who tries to be tribalist, check him closely and you would
find that his brother or uncle is married to a member of another Gambian
group.This is to say, no Gambian I have ever known lives in an ethnic
island all by himself or with all members of his clan.None of the Gambian
politicians so far can claim ethnic purity.The Gambia,and Senegambia for
that matter , is a multiethnic enclave and the struggle for power must not
be allowed to poison the waters of inter-ethnic living and cooperation.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 97 19:49:44 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambian trip.
Message-ID: <9701150149.AA01243@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
Abdou, thanks for the good work.
Interest is certainly crucial to the viability of the effort. As Momodou
Camara suggested, netters should notify the list managers directly of their
interest.
List managers should keep gambia-l posted on the number of interested netters
once every week for the next couple of weeks. We should shoot to make a
decision on whether or not to proceed with the effort around then, certainly by
the end of the month.
A floor of about 100 interested individuals strikes me as much too high,
unless the publishers are convinced that the venture would only be justified by
this number. Otherwise, I'd say we should go for it even if the number of
interested individuals is about 50, give or take...
- Francis
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:19:33 -0500 (EST)
From: MJawara@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <970114211931_2022802979@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Numukunda, thanks...if I may borrow a line from Bassss, " A brilliant
response!! I can't say it better myself.Keep the good work ".On a more
serious note, that was a very insightful piece.
Soffie, thanks a million.In a few words you've said it all.
Mr.Gibba, welcome to Gambia -I.Again, thanks to Numukunda for reminding us
that you're new at the bantaba where we discuss almost anything, uncensored
in a mature and responsible fashion.
When Yaya and his fellow baby Lieutenants came to the scene, they promised to
" correct" the system and NOT repeat actions that you alleged were taken on
Baboucarr Gaye.What good is history, if you can't learn anything from it? If
I may remind you, " Two wrongs don't make a right ".I do understand that
tribal issues can be very sensitive, but Yaya's speech on that fateful day is
unforgivable and unforgetable.If I may add, its uncharacteristic and
unbecoming of a Head of State.
If Mr.Tony Loum calls for an end to FGM, but singles out a particular tribe,
I'll be vociferous in my condemnation, since almost all tribes practice this
cruel and inhuman act.Likewise, if Madiba Saidy or Dr.Nyang call for an end
to " ALMOODOS " ( young Islamic students who spend more time begging for food
and money and attending to their Teacher's needs than reading the Koran :
common in Gambia, Senegal, Guinea... ) I'll expect them to be universal in
their condemnation than taking on a particular tribe.
P.S. The above mentioned gentlemen are fine, decent, smart and hence wouldn't
make irrational and irresponsible remarks as Yaya did.
Finally, when you order people to say NO to something, then you should
provide an alternative they can say YES to.
Musa Kebba Jawara.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 18:42:32 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.970114181024.11924A-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Thank you Dr Nyang for such a brilliant educational article on some
historical context of Senegambia. As was correctly pointed out, political
gerrymandering has been going on in The Gambia before Jammeh was even
born. Middle age people like myself, although very young at the
time remembered the
1962 general elections that first brought Jawara and The PPP to power. The
only Banjul seat that was not carried by The United Party ( UP ) was won
by Alieu Badara ( A.B.) of The Congress Party at Jollof and Portuguese
Ward. The shocking and one of the most memorable facts were that Garba
Jahumpa, leader of The Congress Party lost the half Die seat to UP's
Joseph Henry Joof who was better known as Sayerr Joof by just 11 votes.
As Dr Nyang correctly stated, the five Banjul districts were susequently
reduced to the current three of North, South and Central. In the 1967,
elections, Jahumpa duped P.S. Njie and The United Party into forming a
coalition
against the PPP. The result was that Jahumpa was overwhelming elected at
Banjul South against the PPP candidate Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh. He
immediately crossed the carpet ( switched political parties ) to PPP and
was rewarded with a cabinet Post of Minister of Finance by Jawara.
I have been quiet on the female circumcision debate. This is due
to the fact that I do not have any knowledge on that subject. All can I
say is that it has never been part of my heritage and I am unequivocally
oppose to that practice.
Abdou deserves the highest commendation for his efforts in trying
to secure a Gambian newspaper on the web. Let me just suggest that we
start taking a poll to find out how many people are interested and willing
to pay the suggested $10. Maybe, those in North America can send their
responses to Abdou and or Dr Amadou Janneh. I am not sure whether the
latter is back from The Gambia. Others from other the other continents can
send their's to Momodou Camara in Denmark. For me, please count me as
being interested and willing to pay the subscription fee.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 20:57:50 -0600
From: Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
To: klumpp@kar.dec.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
Message-ID: <s2dbf363.095@wpo.it.luc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
>>> Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com> 01/07/97 06:58am >>>
Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
......"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
something we just accept."
Gambia-L
I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.
Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by
some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact
cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in
some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women
who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to
experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching
sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know
how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually
transmitted.
On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to
perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument
sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?
Ndey Kumba
Loyola University
Chicago, Illinois
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 19:17:10 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra Leone (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970114191622.31983A-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 21:52:17 -0500
From: akoroma <597864@ICAN.NET>
To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU>
Subject: 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra Leone
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) -- A secret women's society lured about 600
refugees into a female circumcision ceremony, performed so crudely that
many of the women and girls became ill, a reporter who uncovered the
ceremony said Monday.
Relief workers at a refugee camp east of the capital are treating many
of the mutilated women for infection and fever, said Khadijatu Jalloh,
who first reported Thursday's ceremony in the local newspaper For The
People.
Thousands of Sierra Leone's people fled to refugee camps during the
attacks in the five-year civil war that just ended.
The leader of a group called the Bondo Society told impoverished women
at the camp outside Freetown that they would be given food if they and
their daughters submitted to female circumcision, Jalloh said.
The Bondo Society, which is highly respected by the southern,
predominantly Mendi ethnic group, advocates female circumcision and has
opposed government attempts to discuss banning the rite.
The procedure, which ranges from clipping the tip of the clitoris
to cutting away all the outer sexual organs, is seen by advocates
as a way to prevent promiscuity by rendering sex painful.
The procedures are often performed with unsterilized knives by
untrained midwives, leaving many women with lifelong, debilitating
medical problems.
According to the United Nations, about 90 percent of girls are
circumcised in Sierra Leone; the figure ranges from 40 to 90
percent in most other West African countries. The World Health
Organization estimates that as many as 120 million women in
three dozen countries have been circumcised.
Government officials Monday denied knowing about the ceremony.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:29:59 -0600
From: Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
Message-ID: <s2dbfae7.074@wpo.it.luc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
>>> Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com> 01/07/97 06:58am >>>
Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
......"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
something we just accept."
Gambia-L
Oops! I forgot to write a word in the original posting. Sorry!
I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.
Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by
some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact
cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in
some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women
who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to
experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching
sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know
how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually
transmitted disease.
On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to
perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument
sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?
Ndey Kumba
Loyola University
Chicago, Illinois
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 23:02:11 -0500 (EST)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <970114213720_1657483768@emout13.mail.aol.com>
DEAR MR NYANG,
THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR SUCH AN ELABORATE AND ELOQUENT EXPLAIN OF THIS
DISCUSSION.
I HOPE THIS WELL MAKE IT CLEAR TO ALL THOSE THAT ARE TRYING THIS TRIBAL GAME
TO THINK TWICE ABOUT THIER BELIEFS.
HOWEVER I WOULD ONCE AGAIN THANK YOU AND GIVE A LITTLE REASON ABOUT THE
SARAHULAY SUCCESS. AS A SARAHULAY MYSELF, WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN TOLD THAT THE
ONLY WAY OUT IS TO OWN YOUR BUSINESS.
AND WE ALSO HAVE A CONNECTION FROM THE GREAT SONIKE EMPIRE, FROM THE GREAT
TRADERS FO MALI.
I THINK IT IS ALSO NECEASSARY FOR ALL OF US TO READ MORE ABOUT OUR CULTURES
AND THE SENEGAMBIA RELATION.
ANOTHER GOOD POINT YOU RAISE IS THE INTER-TRIBAL MARRIAGES, I THINK WE (
SENEGAMBIA) HAS A HIGH RATE OF SUCH MARRIAGES THAN ANY OTHER SOCITIEY WITHIN
WEST AFRICA.
I SHALL STOP HERE, THANK YOU.
THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOOK.
MOMODOU JAGANA
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 23:02:45 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The debate over FMG
Message-ID: <199701150402.XAA10358@aspen>
Heidi, thank you for your last contribution. it certainly give us some of the much needed facts on this debate.
It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects of their children going through the practice. Has there been any observation of which practice is prevailent in the health centers and the bush? Also do you think there is any chance of the practice "dying out" as it moves from the bush to the health centers?
There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and be convinced that practice do not serve the intended purpose. Perhaps education may succeed where legislation failed.
malanding
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:43:30 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FOR MR.BUJANG (THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW)
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970114213918.2188J-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
HI, MR. BUJANG. THIS IS THE POSTING YOU HAVE REQUESTED FOR AND LOOK
FORWARD TO THE REASONS AND WISDOM BEHIND THE PROHIBITION OF PORK IN ISLAM.
SANUSI
WASSALM.
I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found
it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible
reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly
I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such
trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.
The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part
and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for
more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt
during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,
Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in
Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:
The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia
manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation
process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.
The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer
interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against
humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy
and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women
and young children.
The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah
circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the
nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and
Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.
It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a
lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning
it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the
husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the
Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the
practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion
that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic
teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is
-wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call
for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him
to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is
hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest
religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to
inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well
being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the
Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally
mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?
Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter
female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They
said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her
sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's
self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their
sexual drives by means of initiation.
The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:
Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.
It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could
not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce
the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is
sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they
will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as
you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na
yu own no to palaba-
you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an
essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act
by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are
sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still
virgins and innocent.
Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the
Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite
the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of
Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the
case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted
in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice
should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think
it is high time to think of cutting the testacles
of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and
prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.
Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not
trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is
maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all
kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and
variety.
To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think
about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological
effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions
some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in
Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures
must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam
as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance
the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used
to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors
were condoned by their respective cultures and
societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers
and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be
bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away
with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our
sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and
resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their
organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.
I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not
used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate
you.
WASSALAM.
SANUSI TURAY
KL
MALAYSIA
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:28:55 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970115072855.0068d614@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi Momodou Camara!
Could you kindly enroll a new member (brother) into the bantaba. Here are
the details:
Name: Momodou Sanneh
E-mail: momodous@stud.ntnu.no
Thanks
:))) Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:56:57 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970115075616.AAA27350@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Momodou Sanneh has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Momodou, please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 09:19:39 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Politics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970115081939.0069a434@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dear Members!
I would like to thank all members who have contributed so sensibly to this
issue especially DR. NYANG for telling us the significance of history in
general and in particularly our own. To BASS KOLLEH, thanks for making some
simple and obvious things clear.
LATIR, I wouldn't condone any member of any government in "osusuing" our
money. If I do I will be contradicting the very principles I believe in.
This statement was just to dismiss the claims of a particular member who
tried to dis-merit the progress of infrastructural development achieved by
the present government. Very often I hear pro-Jawaras be-littleling these
projects as nonsense-projects and so when I hear the same tendencies I
understand the purpose of their argument. As you could recall, after making
my statement I stated that "...am not trying to justify anything but asking
for preferences". When dealing with someone who interprets things
objectively then my position is no more different from yours but when
dealing with prejudice critiques then I ask for preferences (then and now).
I hope you understand my position clearly.
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
:))) Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 11:24:50 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FWD: Food Security in Africa
Message-ID: <19970115102411.AAA22894@LOCALNAME>
> From: Jean-Charles Le Vallee <levallee@pilot.msu.edu>
> Subject: Food Security in Africa
Agricultural Economics. You may visit our website at
http://www.aec.msu.edu/agecon/fs2/ as you will find all the information
there. Do not hesitate to write to me if you have any questions. Plusieurs
travaux portent sur l'Afrique de l'Ouest egalement. The fact sheets and
policy syntheses are in html and pdf (or Adobe Acrobat) format. You will
also find part of the site dedicated to market information sources on the
internet.
The fact sheets cover the Mali Maize Subsector Study, Mali Market
Information Study (SIM), Mozambique Study, Rwanda Study, Sahel Regional
Program, Ethiopia Food Security Project, Agricultural Productivity Studies,
Food Access Synthesis Studies, Strategic Planning Studies, Technology
Assessment Studies, and Agricultural Transformation. The various Policy
Syntheses cover:
- Trends in Real Food Prices in Six Sub-Saharan African Countries.
- Promoting Farm Investment for Sustainable Intensification of African
Agriculture.
- Improving the Measurement and Analysis of African Aricultural
Productivity: Promoting
Complementarities Between Micro and Macro Data.
- Effects of Market Reform on Access to Food by Low-Income Households:
Evidence from Four
Countries in Eastern and Southern Africa.
- Promoting Food Security in Rwanda Through Sustainable Agricultural
Productivity: Meeting the
Challenges of Population Pressure, Land Degradation, and Poverty.
- Cash Crop and Foodgrain Productivity in Senegal: Historical View, New
Survey Evidence, and
Policy Implications. (French and English)
- A Strategic Approach to Agricultural Research Program Planning in
Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Will the CFA Franc Devaluation Enhance Sustainable Agricultural
Intensification in the
Senegalese Peanut Basin? (French and English)
- PRISAS/INSAH-MSU-USAID Sahel Regional Food Security Project: Results and
Impact.
- USAID Contributes to Building National Capacity to Strengthen Food
Security: an Example From Mali.
- Food Marketing and Pricing Policy in Eastern and Southern Africa: Lessons
for Increasing
Agricultural Productivity and Access to Food.
- Fostering Agricultural and Food System Transformation in Africa.
- Facilitating Effective Food Security Policy Reform.
- Zimbabwe Food Security Success Story: Maize Market Reforms Improve Access
to Food Even
While Government Eliminates Food Subsidies.
- Mozambique Food Security Success Story.
- Payoffs to Investments in Agricultural Technology in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Relief Through Development: Maize Market Liberalization in Urban Kenya.
- Determinants of Farm Productivity in Africa: A Synthesis of Four Case
Studies.
- Assessing the Impact of Cowpea and Sorghum Research and Extension in
Northern Cameroon.
- The Impact of Millet, Sorghum, and Cowpea Research and Technology Transfer
in Niger.
- How Non-research Investments Affect Research Impact: The Case of Maize
Technology Adoption in southern Mali.
- Zambia's Stop-and-Go Revolution: The Impact of Policies and Organizations
on the Development and Spread of Hybrid Maize.
- Returns to Oilseed and Maize Research in Uganda.
I look forward to hearing from you soon. Cheers, Jean-Charles Le Vallee
=======================================================================
Jean-Charles Le Vallee levallee@pilot.msu.edu
Visiting Research Specialist
Department of Agricultural Economics, Michigan State University
416 Agriculture Hall, East Lansing, MI 48824-1039, USA
Tel: (517) 353-1851 Fax: (517) 432-1800
Food Security II Project Web Site, information,
policy syntheses and fact sheets (pdf Adobe Acrobat and html formats)
http://www.aec.msu.edu/agecon/fs2/
Internet Market Information Sources
http://www.aec.msu.edu/agecon/fs2/market_information.htm
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 97 12:04 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: US$ 10
Message-ID: <m0vkSCx-0012XiC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Morning Gambia-l
Newspaper online idea is brilliant! Add my US$ 10.
Best
_______________________________________
Peter K.A. da Costa
Regional Director for Africa
Inter Press Service (IPS)
127 Union Avenue
P.O. Box 6050
Harare ZIMBABWE
Tel: +263-4-790104/5
Fax: +263-4-728415
E-mail: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com
http://www.ips.org
http://www.link.no/IPS/eng/intro.html
________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 97 13:13 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: e-mail in the gambia
Message-ID: <m0vkTHc-0012WgC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Andrea and gambia-l-ers
You can get a Compuserve e-mail account from GAMTEL and dial a local niumber
to send and receive e-mail while in The Gambia.
For details of costs, contact Sankung Sawo at:
101573.1703@CompuServe.com
Sankung is also a member of this list.
Peace
Peter
15.01.97
At 15:01 14/01/97 +0100, Andrea Klumpp wrote:
>Hi,
>
>how can I have e-mail in the gambia? i have little background knowledge
>but I think there must be something like a POP server around, to dial
>in. I'm not so much interested in surfing the net but in mailing !!
>
>Does anybody know the nearest server and whether it's possible to get an
>account there?
>
>Greets,
>
>Andrea
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 17:09:30 +-100
From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Zimbabwe-Cure<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>
Message-ID: <01BC0306.F5FFCB40@globip38.image.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
=20
=20
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =
rights reserved.=20
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net=20
15 Jan 97 - Science & Health Bulletin: Zimbabwe-Cure
Zimbabwean Traditional Healers Announce Progress On AIDS
HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The Zimbabwe national traditional healers =
association (Zinatha) announced on Tuesday it has made considerable =
progress towards finding a possible cure for the deadly disease, AIDS.=20
Zinatha's president, Prof. Gordon Chavunduka, told journalists that his =
association had developed a drug, PMZ, which had been registered =
internationally and that his association was now waiting for the patent =
rights.=20
Chavunduka, a former University of Zimbabwe vice-chancellor, said =
clinical trials would be held as soon as the patent was received and =
that if they were successful, commercial production of the drug would =
proceed.=20
"We now have a drug which is likely to help cure AIDS but more work is =
still being done to boost its effectiveness since tests have shown that =
the drug dissolves quickly in the body," said Chavunduka.=20
The hitherto incurable disease has caused untold suffering to many =
Zimbabwean households with an estimated 300 people dying every week =
while over a million are said to be infected with HIV, which eventually =
leads to full-blown AIDS.=20
Chavunduka said Zinatha had also found potential drugs for the treatment =
of herpes, ulcers and high blood pressure, and the association was =
making applications for patents for the drugs.=20
After several claims of AIDS cures, the Zimbabwe health ministry allowed =
the country's traditional healers to experiment their herbs on patients =
with proven cases of HIV.=20
Up to now, health authorities in Harare have maintained that not a =
single patient had reversed from being HIV-positive to negative, after =
being treated by the local traditional medicinemen.=20
Meanwhile, Chavunduka said government had not yet responded to Zinatha's =
challenge to identify its members who advised their patients to have sex =
with their children as treatment for HIV infection.=20
Zimbabwe's information, posts and telecommunications deputy minister =
Oppah Rushesha was quoted on at least two occasions as accusing Zinatha =
members of telling their patients infected with HIV to have sex with =
minors as a cure.=20
"She has not yet responded to our challenges and as far as we are =
concerned, there has never been any such case among our members," said =
Chavunduka.=20
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60
Content-Type: application/ms-tnef
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64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------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60--
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:19:12 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970115081458.67282B-100000@dante27.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
According to Mary Small at GAMCOTRAP (the Gambian Committe on Traditional
Practices...) whom I asked the same question last summer, the razor blades
used these days ususally are only used on one girl each. Transmission of
blood borne diseases would primarily be an issue if the ngansingba is a
carrier and cuts herself; thus mixing her own blood with that of the
initiate. YH
On Tue, 14 Jan 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:
>
> >>> Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com> 01/07/97 06:58am >>>
> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
>
>
> ....."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
> something we just accept."
>
>
> Gambia-L
>
> I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.
> Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by
> some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact
> cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in
> some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women
> who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to
> experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching
> sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know
> how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually
> transmitted.
>
> On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to
> perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument
> sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?
>
>
> Ndey Kumba
> Loyola University
> Chicago, Illinois
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 13:17:27 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "Camara, Momodou" <momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk>
Subject: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970115121051.15775F-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
One of the hurdles we face in putting The Observer online is that
of cost. It would cost about $40 per month to transmit the paper five
days a week to the US. This is just the transmission cost and does not
cover the cost of registering the homepage with Internic (about $100) and
other costs that I am sure are yet undiscovered. I think $850 should be
sufficient to put the Observer online at five days a week for one year. A
margin will then have to be added for the paper's news-gathering costs.
Also, the manager expressed a concern at the prospect of losing the
paper's US and European subscribers who are paying a higher fee for the
same, much-delayed service.
With this and N'Deye Marie's suggestion in mind, I propose that we
form two committees to tackle these and other problems. The first
committee would be a steering committee that would tackle all
non-technical problems and plot strategy. There has been talk of having a
Gambian homepage with all sorts of resources (edu, soc, etc). This
committee would be a good vehicle to realize this objective. N'Deye Marie
Njie ( njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu) has agreed to be a member.
Volunteers should send her email and the committee will choose its chair
and start the business at hand. This committee should also decide the
mode of collecting fees, when to stop polling members, how many members
are needed before the project can go ahead, etc.
The second committee should be a technical/implementation one.
This is the committee that would ensure that the raw data is turned into a
homepage. I would like to volunteer for this committee and would like to
urge all people with homepages or programming skills to send
their names to Francis Njie at francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com .
I think we need as many volunteers as we can get for producing the
online version on time five days a week is likely to be a Herculean task.
Getting a lot of volunteers would also ensure that the success of the
project would not be dependent on the welfare or pleasure of a few.
On polling members, Momodou Camara has volunteered to collect the
names. So please send your to him at momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk if you
are interested.
The importance of not sharing passwords lies in the fact that The
Observer was given a promise that a good-faith effort will be made at
ensuring that only subscribers will get access to the paper. Remembering
that the average Gambian pays D5 or 50 cents for his copy of The Observer
as opposed to 4 cents for the gambian-ler, $10 seems quite unburdensome.
Bye for now,
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:44:51 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply
Message-ID: <30FA9293.5541@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Ndey Drammeh wrote:
>=20
> >>> Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com> 01/07/97 06:58am >>>
> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
>=20
>=20
> ....."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
> something we just accept."
>=20
> Gambia-L
>=20
> I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.
> Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by
> some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact
> cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in
> some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women
> who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to
> experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching
> sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know
> how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually
> transmitted.
>=20
> On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to
> perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument
> sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?
>=20
> Ndey Kumba
> Loyola University
> Chicago, Illinois
Ndey!!
That was an interesting way of looking at the argument!! Keep up the
good work down there!!
Regards Bassss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:39:12 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <30FA9140.58B0@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
A. Loum wrote:
>=20
> Thank you Dr Nyang for such a brilliant educational article on some
> historical context of Senegambia. As was correctly pointed out, politic=
al
> gerrymandering has been going on in The Gambia before Jammeh was even
> born. Middle age people like myself, although very young at the
> time remembered the
> 1962 general elections that first brought Jawara and The PPP to power. =
The
> only Banjul seat that was not carried by The United Party ( UP ) was wo=
n
> by Alieu Badara ( A.B.) of The Congress Party at Jollof and Portuguese
> Ward. The shocking and one of the most memorable facts were that Garba
> Jahumpa, leader of The Congress Party lost the half Die seat to UP's
> Joseph Henry Joof who was better known as Sayerr Joof by just 11 votes.
> As Dr Nyang correctly stated, the five Banjul districts were susequentl=
y
> reduced to the current three of North, South and Central. In the 1967,
> elections, Jahumpa duped P.S. Njie and The United Party into forming a
> coalition
> against the PPP. The result was that Jahumpa was overwhelming elected a=
t
> Banjul South against the PPP candidate Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh. He
> immediately crossed the carpet ( switched political parties ) to PPP an=
d
> was rewarded with a cabinet Post of Minister of Finance by Jawara.
> I have been quiet on the female circumcision debate. This is du=
e
> to the fact that I do not have any knowledge on that subject. All can I
> say is that it has never been part of my heritage and I am unequivocall=
y
> oppose to that practice.
> Abdou deserves the highest commendation for his efforts in tryi=
ng
> to secure a Gambian newspaper on the web. Let me just suggest that we
> start taking a poll to find out how many people are interested and will=
ing
> to pay the suggested $10. Maybe, those in North America can send their
> responses to Abdou and or Dr Amadou Janneh. I am not sure whether the
> latter is back from The Gambia. Others from other the other continents =
can
> send their's to Momodou Camara in Denmark. For me, please count me as
> being interested and willing to pay the subscription fee.
> Thanks
> Tony
>=20
>=20
> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
>=20
> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.e=
du
> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
> University of Washington
> Box 353200
> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
>=20
> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
>=20
>=20
>=20
Mr.LOUM!!
Welcome back,and keep up the good work!!
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 19:50:32 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambian trip.
Message-ID: <30FA85D7.363E@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>=20
> Abdou,
> Thanks for the efforts you ve done and the same goes to Sankung.
> Although I would like to see FOROYAA On-line together with the Point
> and Daily Observer, I think it was a reasonable agreement you had
> with the Daily Observer.
>=20
> > Firstly, we should find out how many people are willing and
> > able to pay the subscription.
>=20
> I would like to suggest that those interested in subscribing, send
> their NAMES to the subscription managers instead of the list.
>=20
> The payments could be collected in each country and then sent to the
> person responsible for the administration, for instance Francis.
>=20
> Regards
> Momodou
Modou!!
Please,include my name when registering for the Observer.I think Abdou
did a great job by clinching a deal with at least one home paper.We will
always be grateful to him!!
My love to the family!!
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:25:01 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <30FA8DED.2FE1@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Sulayman Nyang wrote:
>=20
> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
>=20
> I have followed with interest the on-going discussion on the circumcisi=
on
> issue and the ethnic/tribal question.I gave an historical analysis of t=
his
> issue and thought that we the members of this list would move forward a=
nd
> address ourselves to more immediate issues of bread and butter for the
> greater masses of Gambians.Let me deal with some of the points raised b=
y
> individual members of this list . The first issue is the number of seat=
s
> given to Foni region of the country. The only justification for increas=
ing
> the number of seats should be number of people living in the area.If th=
e
> population of Foni is greater than Banjul, Kiang West or any other
> constituency in the country, then Foni deserves its number. If however
> there is no statistical evidence to warrant such allocation, then it is
> simply a case of political gerrymandering. Truth be told,Jammeh is not =
the
> first politician to do this in the country. The first act of
> gerrymandering was done soon after the PPP defeated the United Party (U=
P)
> of Pierre Sarr Njie.Banjul had five constituencies in 1962.Because the =
PPP
> won by a narrow margin of five seats,certain strategists of the PPPand =
its
> small Banjul-based political ally,the Democratic Congress Alliance(DCA)=
of
> the late Rev. J.C. Faye and the late I>M> Garba Jahumpa ,decided that i=
t
> was politically prudent to cut down the number of seats in Banjul.Hence
> Banjul North, Banjul South and Banjil Central. Prior to this act of
> gerrymandering,Banjul had the following constituencies: (1) Half-Die
> Ward; (2) Jollof & Portuguese Town Ward; (3) Soldier Town War; (4) New
> Town East; (5) New Town West. The Up won all but Jolof & Portuguese Tow=
n
> Ward.
> With respect to the use of the term "Jola" to identify the maids=
of
> the urban areas,let us get the historical record straight. From 1816-18=
60s
> the persons who were serving in the capacity of maids were mainly drawn
> from poor Wolof and Serer families working for Gambian mulatos who were
> the concubines of European men in early colonial times. They wre either
> "mbindans", a word of Serer/Wolof origins.In Serere it points to the
> responsibility involved in the household. In Wolof it refers to the
> contract written and signed by both employer and employee.There was
> another related notion which is part of this appropiation of labor from
> the poorer sections of the society.In the days when the Mulatoos were
> known as "Senoras", portuguese for ladies or madams in French,those
> poorer members of the Wolof and Serer groups who followed the white men=
to
> Banjul from Goree and St Louis in the early nineteenth century were
> sometimes voluntarily sent over to the Senoras as "Yarluwans". Many Wol=
of
> and Serer Banjulian families came to Banjul in this capacity.A Gambian
> historian, Florence Mahoney, in her dissertation on the Creoles in Banj=
ul
> social history also narrated how some of the Creoles from Sierra Leone =
who
> were brought to the Gambia by Lt. Governor Rendall found themselves in =
the
> households of these Senoras.The recruitment of the Jolas as maids goes
> back to the interwar period when Jolas from various sub-regions of the
> Senegambia began to come to the growing urban area of Banjul to search =
for
> employment.A thorough social history of the Gambia would show that wher=
eas
> Jola men found employment as cooks and garden boys of Europeans, their
> sisters found access to the labor market through maid service.Lest we
> forget, the pattern of recruiting Wolof and Serer from the poorer secti=
ons
> of these communities has continued in urban Senegal. This cannot be mis=
sed
> by those who folowed Senegalese TV theater. A good example would be the
> show called " Sagane," a TV show that makes it categorically clear to
> middle class urban married women that their maids could steal their
> husbands.The use of the term "Jola" to classify all maids is the result=
of
> the greater dominationof this section of the job market by this particu=
lar
> ethnic group. A review of the literature on maids in African societies
> would reveal ethnic specialisation.Again, lest we forget, in the Gambia
> there is the common popular belief that Serahulis are very successful
> businessmen.There is a long historical connection between this group an=
d
> the long distance trade of West Africa. Those who now identify Serahuli=
s
> with succesful businesses are simply generalising about a whole group
> based on a historical pattern of behavior among a sizable number of thi=
s
> particular group.Instead of stereotyping Gambian ethnic groups,we shoul=
d
> be learning to replicate the most positive characteristics of all
> Senegambian groups.The Jolas have proven beyond reasonable doubt that t=
hey
> are among the most hardworking Gambians.This does not mean that they mu=
st
> be relegated to the lowest levels of the pecking order in the
> society.Another quality of the Jolas long before Yaya Jammeh entered he
> Gambian political scene.Those of us who are not familiar with the socia=
l
> history of the region should read some of the works written by scholars
> writing on these Sengambian groups. One can profit from the writings of
> D.P. Gambia (Wolof of Senegambia) and the works of L.V. Thomas on the
> Jolas(written in French).There are many others written by Senegalese li=
ke
> Pathe Diagne.I hope some of the younger Gambians who are inclined towar=
ds
> scholarly research would begin to examine these fields of knowledge. Ha=
d
> there been a rich body of knowledge about the social history of the
> Senegambian region , especially the Gambia, most of the arguments made
> here would have been irrelevant and unnecessary.
> To conclude this contribution to the discussion on the Gambian
> ethnic groups and their relations with each other, let me leave you wit=
h
> five points to remember about the history of the Gambian peoples and th=
eir
> inter-mixing over the last three hundred years:-
> 1.In the Gambian ethnic purity is a myth that can only be perpetuated b=
y
> tribalist or persons who are ignorant of the social history of the area.
> 2.Any social marker that differentiates peoples of the Senegambia regio=
n
> can be based only on language and certain cultural differences.As I sta=
ted
> several months ago,despite these lingusitic and cutlural differences,th=
e
> peoples of the Gambia and Senegal have more things to unite
> them.Islam,Christianity and Western secularism have created new
> moral,intellectual and emotional bridges between the islands of ethnici=
ty.
> 3.Any Gambian who tries to be tribalist, check him closely and you woul=
d
> find that his brother or uncle is married to a member of another Gambia=
n
> group.This is to say, no Gambian I have ever known lives in an ethnic
> island all by himself or with all members of his clan.None of the Gambi=
an
> politicians so far can claim ethnic purity.The Gambia,and Senegambia fo=
r
> that matter , is a multiethnic enclave and the struggle for power must =
not
> be allowed to poison the waters of inter-ethnic living and cooperation.
Prof.
That was great! Thanks for the 'Refresher Course' in Gambian history.
keep up the good work!!
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 16:43:36 -0500 (EST)
From: Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Poilitics/Tribalism
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970115163156.6828P-100000@cse>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Soffie,
I commend you on your point. I believe that it represents the
reality that some of the jolas are facing. I think that other options
should be made available to them before anyone can belittle them on the
honest living they are making. Actually nobody has the right to belittle
them. Just because people all of a sudden realize that they are making
more money than them should not be a justification. I believe that it is
inhumane to belittle anyone for any reason. Besides I don't think anyone
would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for what they do.
Anna.
On Mon, 13 Jan 1997, Ceesay Soffie wrote:
> Mr. Gibba:
>
> Our maids were called "mbindaans". Jolas, Serers, Mandingoes, Wollofs,
> just to name some, have at one time or another sought work as domestics.
> It is unfortunate that some people would not pay the people who have
> helped them raise their kids and do 80% of their household work. An
> answer may lie in an enforcement agency were complaints can be lodged
> against unconscionable people like that and force them to pay.
> Insulting them the way Yaya Jammeh did was uncalled for. These are
> honest people trying to earn an honest living doing what they saw as
> being available to them. When they get sent back to their villages,
> what would they engage in for sustenance? Did Yaya had a program to
> help them, back in their villages, maintain a respectable living? I
> don't think so. If they had availability in their villages they would
> have stayed. We are in foreign countries to seek something - be it
> education at a higher level or money. Please, re-think your support of
> Yaya's unthought-of statement.
> >
> The fact that Jammeh and his gang are going after journalists the same
> way the former regime did should give us cause for concern. I assume
> this would be "the regime with a difference" and should therefore
> refrain from repeating that which they are trying to expunge. Then
> again, "the soldiers with a difference" turned out not to be different
> at all.
>
> Very Respectfully, Soffie Ceesay
> >GOD BLESS GAMBIA
> >:))))) Abdou Oujimai
> >
> >
> >
> >----------------------------------
> >
> >Kristin Miskov Nodland
> >Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier
> >Universitetet i Bergen
> >Hoyteknologisenteret
> >5020 Bergen
> >Tel.: 55 58 42 47
> >Fax.: 55 58 96 87
> >
>
**********************************************
* Anna Secka *
* 312 Barnum Hall *
* University of Bridgeport *
* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *
* Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *
**********************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 14:29:24 -0800
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Observer subscription
Message-ID: <199701152229.OAA00488@thesky.incog.com>
Hello,
I'm willing and able to subscribe to the $10 fee or whatever it turns out to be. Pardon me for sending this to the whole group instead of those designated to handle the issue at hand, I'm still trying to catch up with my mail. So please bear with me if I'm way behind with the discussions or bring back a topic that has been beat to death.
regards,
Sarian
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 08:19:05 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Trip to Gambia
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970116071905.006ae904@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Camara, Momodou!
Please include me in the list of subscribers to the daily observer. Abdou
("tommaa") thanks a lot for your initiative and I hope it will became a success.
Peace
:)))Abdou Oujimai
Abdou Oujimai Gibba
Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources
University of Bergen
Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.
N-5020 BERGEN
Tel: +47 55 58 42 40
Fax: +47 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 09:07:41 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970116080741.0067df50@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Soffie and Anna!
I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child
prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest
livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some
are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not
justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to
dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect
they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last
kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no
one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas
and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such
steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list
goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone
who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:
"...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for
what they do".
Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've
just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable
alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes
for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"
gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any
"master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured
in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.
All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard
truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our
country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is
regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and
learn to accept reality no matter what.
Peace be on you all!
:))) Abdou Oujimai
Abdou Oujimai Gibba
Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources
University of Bergen
Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.
N-5020 BERGEN
Tel: +47 55 58 42 40
Fax: +47 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: 16 Jan 97 05:14:18 EST
From: sankung sawo <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
To: "INTERNET:gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: e-mail in the gambia
Message-ID: <970116101418_101573.1703_IHK34-1@CompuServe.COM>
Dear Mr A. Klumpp,
Thanks for enquiring about internet access in the Gambia. I wish to inform you
that Gamtel (Gambia Telecom Company Limited) manages Compuserve Service here and
the tariff is as follows:
i) Registration fee : D60.00
ii) Refundable Deposit : D250.00
iii) Monthly subscription : D200.00
iv) Connect Time Charge : D3.50 per minute
v) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 for first 5hrs
Please contact the Datacom Services Unit at +220-373000/373002 for more
information about the current service.
However, note that these rates are subject to change except for the Compuserve
Usage Charge. I anticipate a downward trend for the connect time chage, as
there is already a recommendation to reduce this to about D1.00 and also to make
local access same rate all over the Gambia.
Thanks,
Sankung Sawo
Gamtel
Tel : 229100/373004 Mobile : 992015
Email : 101573.1703@compuserve.com
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 11:11:22 GMT+100
From: jj.17@aof-kbh.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism.
Message-ID: <E6A9205992@aof-kbh.dk>
Hi Musa,
I am not attacking you personaly for the E-Mail you sended to Mr.
Gibba on the 12 . 01 .97. What the Chairman said which was carried
live in the States radio was not in anyway Tribalism. I am a ( Jola)
and i agreed with him on that point. He said to the Jolas who come
all the way from Fonis that "they should stop the domestic jobs they
are doing for other Gambians when the rainyseason and return to thire
villages and help their Families on the thier farms". I dont see any
thing wrong in that? If you see his call as Tribal essue in the
Gambia you have the right to do so.
Jammeh also made another speech which was carried live by States
radio and Tv. that "I (Jammeh) am a Jola, but i am here for the
Tribe i come from i am here for the whole of the Gambians that have
good faith for the country". What are you going to call that? If you
are honest to yourself, you will agree with me that the call the
President in which you mean is encourgement of Tribalism, any
Gambian you ask will not say that was to encourage Tribalim
I not trying to support the president because we came from the Tribe
(Jola) but here i am addressing the essue as i see it. I am still
with the call the president gave to his tribe (Jola) if they are
sleeping before it is time for them to be awake.
You mentioned the E-Mail you sended to Mr. Gibba about Jammeh
dividing the Foni into five Contitueny "if this was an affirmative
action to increase the Minority (Jola) representation in the National
Assembly"? I am now asking you the Same question when X-president
(jawara) (Mandinka) he did the same thing in the city ( Banjul ) and
seirra Kunda contitueny was increased to two, was not see by you as
an affirmative for him ( jawara ) to increase his part (PPP)
Representation in Parliment?. We as ( Gambians ) have to addresse
the problems that are of concern to the development of the Motherland
(Gambia ) they are Education, Health, and Food . these are the
problem we have to addresse to the new assembly. We know that the
X-President ( Jawara ) was there for 30 years if he did address
them to people and using the money he sign on behalf of the Gambian
people keep it in Foreign Banks. Today is enjoying the Same money in
London and Dakar ( Senegal ). Jammeh and his National Assembly, have
to understand that all ( Gambians ) in and out are watching them. We
should not be navie to say Jammeh and his team will give ( the Gambia
) all the things i mentioned .
Thank you for reading
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:28:05 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) Re: New member
Message-ID: <19970116122759.AAA6562@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Here is an introduction from Jainum.
_____________________________________________________
My Name is Jainum Jatta,
I am born in Dippa kunda ( Serre kunda aera) and live in Copenhagen.
Please Momodou thank you very much for adding me to this forum, it is
very intresting to be a member. continue with the good job. How is
the month of Ramadan, i hoped you are keeping ?
Jainum Jatta
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:39:39 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The debate over FMG
Message-ID: <287220935A2@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Malanding,thanks for your comment!
I don't know about any female circumcision performed in Gambian health
centers yet. It was a suggestion on my side that the Ministry of
Health should look into the matter and see whether training of female
circumcisors would be a step in the right direction. (I don't know
whether any of the fomer or present Health Ministers with lots of
experience from dealing with gender issues and f.c. from Women's
Council and Women's Bureau respectively (Tambajang, Marena-Ceesay &
Njie-Saidy) has found the political situation appropriate for doing
anything about it).
has
>
> It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between
schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects
of their children going through the practice.>
I agree that it would have have been interesting, but I don't know
the answer. In the study from Women's Bureau from 1985 women were
asked: Would you have your daughter circumcised? 45% said Yes,
3.7%said No, 18% Don't know, 33% No answer. The level of education
is not stated in relation to this table.
Things may have changed since 1985.
One Fula woman , formerly agricultural extension worker, living in
Bakau may be representative for some well educated women with two
minds. She had seen som negative sides of f.c., and I got the
impression that she was against it. I asked, then why had she taken her
eldest daughter(7 years) to circumcision. She replied that she was
not aware of all this at that time. I asked whether she would
circumcise her youngest daughter (18 mths at that time). She said
yes, if not it would have been an insult to her grandmothers.
To Ndey Kumba and Ylva and the question of clean knives,
I asked one of the Mandinka women active in a f.c. in Bakau in March 1995,
whether Nga Singba(Nga Mano) used the same knife on everybody. She
said all the girls came with their own knives. I don't know if they
were sterilized. I believe she meant knife and not razor blade since
as far as I know "paaka" does not incloude razor blade (?).
Heidi Skramstad
some of these
> There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by
many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and
>
> malanding
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 15:24:06 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <19970116142331.AAA21550@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
Regards
Momodou Camara
****************************************
Momodou Camara
Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th
DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
Denmark
Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)
E-Mail:-mcamara@post3.tele.dk
momodou@inform-bbs.dk
URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet
******************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:02:17 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.970116113502.197662C-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
For one thing, child prostitution is NOT an honest living. The
pay the mbidaans receive depends on the employer and the workers
themselves, they will not work for a salary they deem too low and
negotiations are often part of the hiring process. However, this does not
justify their being underpaid.
With respect to your allegation
Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will
> be no one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on
> your sofas and play "diriyankeh"?
When it comes to domestic chores, every female on the list (y'all
cna vouch for me on this one) has been taught to manage a home, cooking,
cleaning, marketing etc right form an early age, the so-called
donkey-jobs, even though maids are employed as well. What can you as a
Gambian male say you contribute to the
household work? If anyone is resting on this 'slave labor' its you guys,
resting on the labor of the maids and your sisters.
There are other rural-urban migrants, why single out the jolas, he
should in his capacity as an atribal (is that a word?) leader berate
ALL individuals that are involved in this scheme at the expense of other
forms of livelihood.
Anybody regardless of what job they do can maintain their dignity
provided that they do their work well and honestly, at the end of the
day, maids enter a contract with their employer which they can terminate
at any time should working conditions prove unsatisfactory. What makes
domestic workers different from any other job holder, everyone gets to be
treated like dirt from a wicked boss, everyone can get into to the
situation of doing all the work and someone else getting credit, everyone
can be underpaid (a gambian speciality). why doesn't yaya tell all the
workers to go home and farm? in any case even farmers are workers and are
subject to the same problems.
Or is the objection due to domestic work?
Sorry, you get carried away sometimes.
Thanx,
Nkoyo.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 08:33:38 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The debate over FMG
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970116082511.56652A-100000@dante25.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
One more thing on this (although i certainly do not want to pretend to be
some kind of expert on this), when I spoke with representatives of
GAMCOTRAP and BAFROW last summer they all were very much against the idea
of encouraging circumcisions in a medical setting which they feel
legitimizes the practice. This is an international controversy; in
Djibouti reportedly female circumcision is performed in special government
clinics, and right here in Seattle, Washington there has recently been a
big media event involving the consideration by Harborview hospital to
perform modified sunna (actually just a "nick" done under anasthesia
without actually removing the clitoris) as requested by Somali refugees
who otherwise would take their daughters home to be infibulated (this was
finally decided against as it a] met with huge public opposition, ie 'you
want to mutilate women with our tax money,' and b] seems to be illegal
under the new anti-circumcision legislation passed in this country). A
complicated issue it is, indeed....As far as training circumcisers, this
is being done by the BAFROW campaign, but in the context of urging them to
take up other means of livelihood and to encourage their role as TBA's
while discouraging genital cutting. Ylva
On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Heidi Skramstad wrote:
> Malanding,thanks for your comment!
>
> I don't know about any female circumcision performed in Gambian health
> centers yet. It was a suggestion on my side that the Ministry of
> Health should look into the matter and see whether training of female
> circumcisors would be a step in the right direction. (I don't know
> whether any of the fomer or present Health Ministers with lots of
> experience from dealing with gender issues and f.c. from Women's
> Council and Women's Bureau respectively (Tambajang, Marena-Ceesay &
> Njie-Saidy) has found the political situation appropriate for doing
> anything about it).
> has
> >
> > It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between
> schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects
> of their children going through the practice.>
>
> I agree that it would have have been interesting, but I don't know
> the answer. In the study from Women's Bureau from 1985 women were
> asked: Would you have your daughter circumcised? 45% said Yes,
> 3.7%said No, 18% Don't know, 33% No answer. The level of education
> is not stated in relation to this table.
> Things may have changed since 1985.
>
> One Fula woman , formerly agricultural extension worker, living in
> Bakau may be representative for some well educated women with two
> minds. She had seen som negative sides of f.c., and I got the
> impression that she was against it. I asked, then why had she taken her
> eldest daughter(7 years) to circumcision. She replied that she was
> not aware of all this at that time. I asked whether she would
> circumcise her youngest daughter (18 mths at that time). She said
> yes, if not it would have been an insult to her grandmothers.
>
> To Ndey Kumba and Ylva and the question of clean knives,
> I asked one of the Mandinka women active in a f.c. in Bakau in March 1995,
> whether Nga Singba(Nga Mano) used the same knife on everybody. She
> said all the girls came with their own knives. I don't know if they
> were sterilized. I believe she meant knife and not razor blade since
> as far as I know "paaka" does not incloude razor blade (?).
>
> Heidi Skramstad
> some of these
>
> > There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by
> many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and
> >
> > malanding
> >
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 09:00:17 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970116090005.56652C-100000@dante25.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Include me, Ylva Hernlund.
On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
> to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
>
> Regards
> Momodou Camara
> ****************************************
> Momodou Camara
> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th
> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
> Denmark
> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)
>
> E-Mail:-mcamara@post3.tele.dk
> momodou@inform-bbs.dk
> URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet
> ******************************************
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:03:45 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <9701161703.AA57326@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> > Gambia-l,
> > We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
> > to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
> > me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
Tom, I didn't know if you wanted this reply sent to your personal e-mail
address but I would like to be included in the poll.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
==============================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 97 12:22:28 -0500
From: alfall@papl.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <"C89C5062*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001"
--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="Re:"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Please include me on the potential subscriber list for the Daily
Observer On-line.
Thanks!
Amadou
----------
From: GAMBIA-L-owner; momodou.camara
To: gambia-l
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Date: Thursday, January 16, 1997 10:24AM
Gambia-l,
We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
Regards
Momodou Camara
****************************************
Momodou Camara
Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th
DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
Denmark
Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)
E-Mail:-mcamara@post3.tele.dk
momodou@inform-bbs.dk
URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet
******************************************
--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001
Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB9AAAAMTk5NzAxMTYxNDIzMzEuQUFBMjE1NTAoYSlMT0NBTE5BTUUdR0FN
QklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjId
R0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQDDIA==
--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001--
------------------------------
Date: 16 Jan 97 12:37:18 EST
From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
To: GAMBIA-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Forwarded Message
Message-ID: <970116173717_73244.2701_FHO45-2@CompuServe.COM>
This was forwarded on LEONENET, and I thought you may
be interested. FYI.
Regards,
Kamara.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------
To: dmbyers@eos.ncsu.edu
Cc: bay-drum@tomato.com
From: Darryl Winn on Sat, Jan 11, 1997 4:02 AM
Subject: Re: the original people of the scriptures were nubian
dmbyers@eos.ncsu.edu wrote:
>
> -----------------------------------------------------------------
> HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE BAY DRUM NETWORK
> -----------------------------------------------------------------
>
> Thought Id enter into this discussion about Jesus as well as other
people
> of the scriptures. It's fine to declare a who cares attitude when it
> comes to the race of the people of the scriptures, as long as the facts are
> known.
> The scary thing about LAHoodrat's opinion is that I'm almost certain
> that he is not alone with his thoughts in the White American community and
> maybe still the Nubian community. It's time for Right Knowledge. now I
> can refute this argument many ways, but for this letter I will go about
> explaining from a religious persepctive as well as a logical scientific
view.
> First I will begin with the religious aspect. As long as anyone
> can remember, the first thing you are taught in church is that Adam and
> Eve where the very first people on earth. From them came all the many
> generations of people leading up to the present day and time.
> If you ever bothered to pick up the bible and read it, you'll
> find in Genesis 2:7, that the Creator had formed man of the dust of
> the ground. In the very beginning, when the Sustainer first created the
> planet Earth, everything was perfect.
> The dirt was pure and rich. Have you ever tried growing
> something in pale dirt or sand? I'll tell you now that it is nearly
> impossible. The blacker the dirt, the richer and purer it is, the better
> it will grow any seed. And remember the Creator grew all kinds of fruit
> trees in that dirt. But the most important seed was Adam, a black man.
> Unquestionably, the most important figure in the Bible was
> Jesus. He, too, was a Nubian man. The scriptures tell us that the
> complexion of the flesh of Jesus was and is like brass, after it had
> burned in the furnace; And his hair was like that of lamb's wool, and his
> eyes like flames of fire (refer to Revelations 1:14-15).
> Now if you can make this description out to be that of a pale
> man, please let me know how you do it. Have you ever burned brass in
> fire? Try it, and see what color you get, I doubt that you will get
> anything near the color of white. And since when is lambs's wool long
> and straight? And if fiery eyes don't describe those of a Nubian man,
> then there is something definitely wrong, take a look at any
> picture of an indigenous person of Africa. That person's eyes are always
> fiery red.
> Now for me to sit here and tell you that everyone in the
> scriptures were Nubian, would be lying on my part. in fact there were
> white people in the scriptures. They came in with a man named canaan.
> Canaan was the fourth son of Ham (Ham or Cham in the Hebrew language,
> means "hot or burnt black"; the Arabic word hamaa'a, in the Qur'aan means
> "black mud" (Al Qur'aan 54;28). Canaan became the father of the white
> race because of the sin that his father Ham committed.
> The Prophet/Apostle Noah was the very first farmer and the first
> to plant a vineyard and make wine (Genesis 9:20). Noah did not know the
> effects that would result from drinking the pressed juice of the grape,
> therefore he became drunk from this wine and went to sleep naked. Ham,
> looked upon his father's nakedness and told his brothers about it.
> Though Ham was the one who committed the crime (Leviticus 18:7),
> the curse fell upon his fourth son, Canaan (Genesis 9:25-27). This curse
> was a physical one, of which its description can be found in the
> scriptures (Leviticus 13:4, 13:30). This curse that Canaan received was
> the curse of leprosy (Leviticus 14:34).
> Some religions would like to lead you to believe that this curse
> really fell on Ham, but this is not true. The law of the Old testament
> says that the sins of the father will fall upon their offspring up to the
> fourth generation (Exodus 20;5, Genesis 9:25).
> Just in case there are those out there who are non-Bible-readers,
> I will gladly prove that the first people and all of the original people
> of the scriptures were indeed Nubian from a scientific perspective.
> Going back to biology class, you learn that the skin is made up
> of 2 layers of tissue: the epidermis or outer layer, and the dermis or
> inner layer of tissue. The chromosomes determine the spread of
> pigmentation and the speed of pigmentation determines the color of the
> skin. The natural color of hair and skin is determined by the pigment
> called melann, which is prodced by cells in the epidermis called
melanocytes.
> The skin of a Nubian person and the darker areas of the skin of a
> white person contains large amounts of this pigment. Albinism is a
> hereditary condition in which mutation of the genes occur which results
> in an organism not being able to produce color pigments or this melanin.
> Nubian skin is heavy and is strengthened by smaller melanocytes
> in the upper layers of the epidermis. Thin skin is typical of the white
> race, from lack of melanin. When the skin is very thin, the blood
> vessels show through and give the skin a pinkish color.
> If you are given 2 parents and each parent carries one normal
> genes "N" and one albino gene "A," each of their offspring has 1 chance
> in 4 of inheriting albinism from both parents. A child that inherits the
> albino gene from only 1 parent is not an albino, but may transmit the
> gene to his offspring.
> If both parents are albino, their offspring can only be albino.
> This is because they do not posess any of the dominant genes.
>
> DOMINANT GENES
> 1. dark brown to black hair
> 2. curly hair or wavy hair
> 3. normal skin pigmentation: dark brown, brown, black melanin
> 4. Brown black or hazel eyes
> 5. broad lips
>
> RECESSIVE GEMES
> 1. blonde hair
> 2. straight hair
> 3. Albinism (absnece of brown, caramel or black melanin)
> 4. Blue or gray eyes
> 5. thin lips
>
> Knowing then these facts, one would find it scientifically and
> logically impossible to say that all of the different races of the world
> could have from a white couple, granted that we say that Adam and Eve
> were indeed Caucasian. The first people had to have been black, as well
> as their descendants.
>
> --
>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Bay Drum - An African American E-mail Network Serving the SF Bay Area
> To make a posting, send a message to bay-drum@tomato.com
> To (un)subscribe to Bay Drum, send a message to bay-drum-admin@tomato.com
> To contact the administrator, send a message to bay-drum-admin@tomato.com
>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> For the Community Information Pages (a listing of African American
businesses
> and services in the SF Bay Area), send a message to cip@tomato.com
>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Bay Drum World Wide Web Site - http://www.tomato.com/~baydrum/
> Bay Drum is sponsored by the Bay Tomato Company - http://www.tomato.com
>
-----------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:47:20 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: "Mbidaans"
Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=CRY1-970116174720Z-28465@mcl2.prc.com>
Mr. Gibba:
Where is the co-relation? These children are thrown into prostitution
BY THEIR PARENTS or SOME OTHER ADULT who deserve fates worse than the
ones they put the kids in. Excuse me if I can't see the two being
analogous. I agree with you on the hardworking nature of these
"mbindaans" just as I was as a home "Mbindaan" in America and later an
office "mbindaan". It is a contractual relationship - getting paid for
services rendered. To borrow your tone, many of us women, abroad or in
the Gambia can run circles around and boy by the time we are done you
will find yourself anfractuous. Mr. Gibba, when you manage to do half
of what we do in a day, you begin to think you are owed something.
Also, not only did our mothers teach us how to take care of a home and
be the best of what we want to be, they also taught us having help does
not absolve you from going to market, cooking, cleaning, etc. In fact,
in most households the kids had to "ayeh" with the "mbindaans" on doing
household chores.
Again, let's come up with an incentive program for any one person in the
Gambia to stay and work in their various localities if they so desire.
Why do people migrate to other places? What is the sense in going back
when the circumstances that surround your leaving are still in place.
If possible, let's temper our postings with civility, only then can we
be able to influence others and change minds.
Respectfully,
Soffie
>----------
>From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP:Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no]
>Sent: Thursday, January 16, 1997 3:07AM
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"
>
>Soffie and Anna!
>
>I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child
>prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest
>livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some
>are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not
>justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to
>dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect
>they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last
>kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no
>one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas
>and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such
>steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list
>goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone
>who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:
>
>"...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for
>what they do".
>
>Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've
>just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable
>alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes
>for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"
>gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any
>"master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured
>in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.
>All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard
>truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our
>country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is
>regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and
>learn to accept reality no matter what.
>
>Peace be on you all!
>:))) Abdou Oujimai
>Abdou Oujimai Gibba
>Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources
>University of Bergen
>Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.
>N-5020 BERGEN
>Tel: +47 55 58 42 40
>Fax: +47 55 58 96 87
>
>
------------------------------
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10268 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:48:41
| Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:30:32 -0500
From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <199701161835.NAA25678@mail3.uts.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Abdou,
hi, how's it going?? I think your ideas are good but in my opinion, it would
be better it there was just one committee, with different
subsections/committees focusing on techical implementation, membership and
so forth. This way we would all be working together and may be able to
exchange information easily if needed.
On another note, that first message I sent about the DAily Observer never
made it to the rest of the group. I think I forgot and send it to you
alone. So if you still have it, go ahead and send it out. I think that
there might be issues there that people might want to address/discuss. Thanks.
N'Deye Marie
-------------------------------------------
At 01:17 PM 1/15/97 -0500, you wrote:
>Hi folks,
> One of the hurdles we face in putting The Observer online is that
>of cost. It would cost about $40 per month to transmit the paper five
>days a week to the US. This is just the transmission cost and does not
>cover the cost of registering the homepage with Internic (about $100) and
>other costs that I am sure are yet undiscovered. I think $850 should be
>sufficient to put the Observer online at five days a week for one year. A
>margin will then have to be added for the paper's news-gathering costs.
>Also, the manager expressed a concern at the prospect of losing the
>paper's US and European subscribers who are paying a higher fee for the
>same, much-delayed service.
> With this and N'Deye Marie's suggestion in mind, I propose that we
>form two committees to tackle these and other problems. The first
>committee would be a steering committee that would tackle all
>non-technical problems and plot strategy. There has been talk of having a
>Gambian homepage with all sorts of resources (edu, soc, etc). This
>committee would be a good vehicle to realize this objective. N'Deye Marie
>Njie ( njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu) has agreed to be a member.
>Volunteers should send her email and the committee will choose its chair
>and start the business at hand. This committee should also decide the
>mode of collecting fees, when to stop polling members, how many members
>are needed before the project can go ahead, etc.
> The second committee should be a technical/implementation one.
>This is the committee that would ensure that the raw data is turned into a
>homepage. I would like to volunteer for this committee and would like to
>urge all people with homepages or programming skills to send
>their names to Francis Njie at francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com .
> I think we need as many volunteers as we can get for producing the
>online version on time five days a week is likely to be a Herculean task.
>Getting a lot of volunteers would also ensure that the success of the
>project would not be dependent on the welfare or pleasure of a few.
> On polling members, Momodou Camara has volunteered to collect the
>names. So please send your to him at momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk if you
>are interested.
> The importance of not sharing passwords lies in the fact that The
>Observer was given a promise that a good-faith effort will be made at
>ensuring that only subscribers will get access to the paper. Remembering
>that the average Gambian pays D5 or 50 cents for his copy of The Observer
>as opposed to 4 cents for the gambian-ler, $10 seems quite unburdensome.
> Bye for now,
> -Abdou.
>*******************************************************************************
>A. TOURAY.
>at137@columbia.edu
>abdou@cs.columbia.edu
>abdou@touchscreen.com
>(212) 749-7971
>MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
>
>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
>I WANDER AND I WONDER.
>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
>*******************************************************************************
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:40:58 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer). (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970116133943.20850D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
**Note: This is from N'Deye Marie Njie ******
*******************************************************************************
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 14:11:53 -0500 (EST)
From: N'Deye Marie Njie <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer).
Hi y'all,
I am able and willing to subscribe to the Daily Observer. I think it is an
excellent idea and I hope it will work out well. However, I don't think we
need to be concern with who allows or refuses non-subscribers to have access
to the paper. That should be done at the discretion of each subscriber.
My question is how or rather to whom/where will the paper be sent to so that
potential subscribers can have access to it?? Also have you the committee
(I'm assuming there is a committee set up for this)decided on whom the
payments will be made to? I think that the $10 fee is good and I have no
problems paying it but I do have some concerns that I'm sure many members do
too. Who will be in charge of the financial aspects of this service?? Given
african history when something involves money, somewhere along the line, it
tends to become mismanaged ( I hate to admit it but it's the truth). Also,
is the committment strong enough to ensure a continuous and viable service??
How can the committe reassure interested parties that this will be a
credible operation done in a professional and business-like manner?? Don't
get me wrong and whoever is in charge, don't get offended!! I feel that
these are concerns that should be addressed to the group. Just my $0.02 worth!
Peace!!
N'Deye Marie
--------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Associate
Dept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering
The Ohio State University
590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210
<njie.1@osu.edu; 688-34455 (W)>
------------------------
At 12:18 PM 1/14/97 -0500, you wrote:
>Hi folks,
> I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to
>you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper
>presence on the Internet.
> For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the
>Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access
>and read for news about current events back home.
> Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it
>would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The
>other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.
> We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the
>assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my
>Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.
> The agreement was that the paper would make available the
>electronic version of each printing. That version would then be
>compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would
>be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.
> TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page
>would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum
>and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to
>The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or
>less.
> I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should
>find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If
>we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project
>until interest picks up.
> Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia
>to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or
>not.
> Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active
>participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without
>exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.
> Bye for now,
> -Abdou.
>
>*******************************************************************************
>A. TOURAY.
>
>at137@columbia.edu
>abdou@cs.columbia.edu
>abdou@touchscreen.com
>(212) 749-7971
>MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
>
>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
>I WANDER AND I WONDER.
>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
>*******************************************************************************
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:44:56 -0500
From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <199701161850.NAA27265@mail3.uts.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi y'all:
Volunteers to be on the committee, thank you. But we still need as many
people as we can get so that the workload would not just lie on one person.
I'm not exactly sure yet what we will specifically be doing nor have I put
an outline together of what needs to be done. As soon as I get the info I
need from Abdou and Francis..., you will be the first to know. For now I
will just keep a list of those of you who have volunteered to help. thanks
again!!
N'Deye Marie
------------------------------------
At 03:24 PM 1/16/97 +0000, you wrote:
>Gambia-l,
>We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
>to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
>me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
>
>Regards
>Momodou Camara
>****************************************
>Momodou Camara
>Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th
>DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
>Denmark
>Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)
>
>E-Mail:-mcamara@post3.tele.dk
> momodou@inform-bbs.dk
>URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet
>******************************************
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:11:06 -0500 (EST)
From: Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
To: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970116140008.1144D-100000@cse>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Abdou,
I think that we are being very reasonable. Infact we are being
extremely reasonable. I am sure that the gambians who now reside in the
US would agree with me. Most of us over here work as babysitters, at
Mcdonalds, etc. and all we get paid is the minimum wage or slightly
higher. We are disrespected by both our employers and in some cases our
customers. If we were to say that we would quit our jobs simply because
we are not respected for doing it then most of us would be starving by
now. In life one has to learn to survive despite hard conditions. I
believe the mbidans in the gambia are in a much better situation for they
are treated like family in most homes. I hope you see that earning people's
respect has no bearing on one's survival. One should learn to cope with
this situations as long as he is trying to make an honest living. On the
subject of prostitution, I think you misunderstood my point. I meant
"honest living" and I believe there is no place in this world where
prostitution is called "making an honest living".
Anna.
On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Abdou
Gibba wrote:
> Soffie and Anna!
>
> I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child
> prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest
> livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some
> are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not
> justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to
> dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect
> they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last
> kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no
> one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas
> and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such
> steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list
> goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone
> who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:
>
> "...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for
> what they do".
>
> Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've
> just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable
> alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes
> for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"
> gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any
> "master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured
> in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.
> All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard
> truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our
> country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is
> regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and
> learn to accept reality no matter what.
>
> Peace be on you all!
> :))) Abdou Oujimai
> Abdou Oujimai Gibba
> Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources
> University of Bergen
> Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.
> N-5020 BERGEN
> Tel: +47 55 58 42 40
> Fax: +47 55 58 96 87
>
>
**********************************************
* Anna Secka *
* 312 Barnum Hall *
* University of Bridgeport *
* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *
* Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *
**********************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:53:23 -0600
From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <v01510100af0434f7efee@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi Gambia,
I think this is a terrific opportunity for us. Please let us not waste time
to confirm our interests in the idea. Please i'm appealing to every one to
respond to this mail by simply sending your confirmation to one of the
following List managers. I'm sorry if I left out some of the managers.
momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk
tloum@u.washington.edu
ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us
ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Please managers, keep us updated with number of potential subscribers. I
have already sent a mail to N'Deye Marie about being interested in being on
her committee. If in anyway I could be of help (not technically because I
am not very keen with computers) don't hesitate to ask.
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:35:15 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=CRY1-970116193515Z-28558@mcl2.prc.com>
N'deye Marie:
Sign me up - semi-technical or otherwise. Anywhere I can help.
Soffie
>----------
>From: N'Deye Marie Njie[SMTP:njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu]
>Sent: Thursday, January 16, 1997 1:44PM
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
>
>Hi y'all:
>
>Volunteers to be on the committee, thank you. But we still need as many
>people as we can get so that the workload would not just lie on one person.
>I'm not exactly sure yet what we will specifically be doing nor have I put
>an outline together of what needs to be done. As soon as I get the info I
>need from Abdou and Francis..., you will be the first to know. For now I
>will just keep a list of those of you who have volunteered to help. thanks
>again!!
>
>N'Deye Marie
>
>------------------------------------
>
>
>At 03:24 PM 1/16/97 +0000, you wrote:
>>Gambia-l,
>>We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
>>to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
>>me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
>>
>>Regards
>>Momodou Camara
>>****************************************
>>Momodou Camara
>>Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th
>>DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
>>Denmark
>>Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)
>>
>>E-Mail:-mcamara@post3.tele.dk
>> momodou@inform-bbs.dk
>>URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet
>>******************************************
>>
>>
>>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:00:19 -0600
From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <v01510101af0438d9d966@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I'm sorry every one I meant to write Hi Gambia-L instead of Hi Gambia.
I hope I did not offend anyone.
Numukunda
Hi Gambia,
>
>I think this is a terrific opportunity for us. Please let us not waste time
>to confirm our interests in the idea. Please i'm appealing to every one to
>respond to this mail by simply sending your confirmation to one of the
>following List managers. I'm sorry if I left out some of the managers.
>
>momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk
>tloum@u.washington.edu
>ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us
>ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
>
>Please managers, keep us updated with number of potential subscribers. I
>have already sent a mail to N'Deye Marie about being interested in being on
>her committee. If in anyway I could be of help (not technically because I
>am not very keen with computers) don't hesitate to ask.
>
>Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 22:32:09 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For A
Message-ID: <19970116213136.AAA28578@LOCALNAME>
Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 06-Jan-97 ***
Title: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For An Islamic Common Market
By Dilip Hiro
LONDON, Jan 6 (IPS) - Defying the sceptics, the disparate Muslim
nations that make up the newly founded group of eight developing
countries (D-8) have set themselves on the path to uniting the
group within a single trading bloc of Muslim states.
A one day meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, Pakistan,
Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nigeria and Malaysia and a deputy foreign
minister from Egypt, in Istanbul, Saturday, ended with the
establishment of a secretariat to carry the idea forward.
Two of the specific tasks assigned to the Istanbul-based
secretariat, funded by Turkey, are to identify the areas of
economic cooperation between the member states, and to fix the date
for a summit conference within the next six months.
In his opening speech to the gathering in Istanbul, Turkish prime
minister Necmettin Erbakan, the leader of the Islamist Welfare
Party, stressed the universally valued concept of social justice
and described the initiative as ''a historic step''.
He said the D-8 would seek a dialogue with the Group of Seven (G-
7) richest nations, and have their say in setting the terms of the
'new world order'. But he said the D-8 would not accept
industrialised nations' habit of holding down commodity prices
while selling their own industrial products at high prices.
''That makes the poor nations poorer and the rich even richer.
This development must stop,'' he said. Close cooperation between
the Muslim-majority countries was needed, he said.
Turkish foreign minister Tansu Ciller said the D-8 group would not
be a body based on religion even though the current members were
all Muslim nations. ''This organisation will grow in time and admit
as members many other states,'' she said.
But among the eight founders of the D-8 -- Bangladesh, Egypt,
Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey -- the gaps
are wide. There is a lot of difference between the per capita
income of Malaysia, the richest member, and Bangladesh, the
poorest.
''The great potential of these countries, which altogether have a
population around 800 million, has not been reflected in trade
relations among each other,'' Ciller said. ''This organisation will
boost south-to-south trade.''
The idea for the recent, preliminary meeting emerged from the
proceedings of an international business conference in Istanbul
last November, which was attended by some 2,000 Muslim
industrialists and government officials from 20 countries. The
calls for the setting up of a Muslim trading bloc were accompanied
by a suggestion by the conference's chairman, Erol Yarar, that it
should be formed by 2020.
Backing the proposal vigorously, Erbakan urged that the Muslim
states should aim at increasing the level of mutual trade from the
current 10 percent of exports to 90 percent. He also criticised the
practice of conducting foreign trade in dollars, arguing that the
U.S. dollar was the currency of only one country.
Erbakan, a 70-year old veteran politician, has been a proponent of
an Islamic Common Market for more than 20 years. As the secretary-
general of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he
opposed Turkey's 1963 association agreement with the European
Economic Community (EEC) now the European Union (EU).
At the time describing the EEC as 'a product of new Crusader
mentality', he argued that Turkey's association with it would
merely perpetuate its role as an economic underling of Western-
Christian capitalism.
As a result, Suleyman Demirel, the Turkish premier from 1965-71
and head of the ruling Justice Party, got Erbakan sacked from his
job at the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and denied
him the Justic Party ticket for the 1969 general election.
But Erbakan won a parliamentary seat as an independent, and
continued his political career.
When in 1974, Erbakan ended up as deputy premier and minister of
industry in a coalition government led by leftist Bulent Ecevit, he
aired the concept of an Islamic Common Market with Turkey's Arab
neighbours, several of whom now found themselves fabulously rich
due to the quadrupling of oil prices in 1973-74. But the Turkish
government as a whole did not adopt this policy. It was the same
when Erbakan became deputy premier in the coalition cabinet under
Demirel from 1975-77.
Now, some 20 years later, as the prime minister of Turkey since
July 1996, Erbakan has lost little time in advancing his vision of
an Islamic world united by strong ties of trade and economic
cooperation.
During his two extensive foreign tours -- one eastward, which took
him to Indonesia via Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia, and
the other westward, which extended to Nigeria via Egypt and Libya --
he tried to win support for an Islamic Common Market. He seems to
have succeeded.
The eight founding members, which include some of the most
populous countries in the world, account for 760 million people. Of
these 640 million are adherents of Islam, forming about two-thirds
of the global Muslim population.
None the less the project has its critics in the Islamic world and
elsewhere. They note that not a single country from the Muslim
Central Asia was invited. More seriously, they have grave doubts
about the viability of the Islamic Common Market.
The critics argue that while Bangladesh is one the least developed
economies, Malaysia is a thriving capitalist economy, and to
attempt to integrate them into a single market is foolhardy. Though
both Iran and Nigeria are rich in oil and gas, they are currently
being ostracised by the Western countries.
There are wide differences in the governmental systems of the D-8,
the critics point out. There are pro-Western authoritarian regimes
in Indonesia and Egypt whereas the military administration in
Nigeria is being shunned by Washington and London. Iran is an
Islamic state by constitution whereas Turkey is constitutionally
secular.
No matter what the views of Erbakan are regarding the European
Union, in January 1996 Turkey signed a customs union with the EU.
Moreover, in the absence of a statement to the contrary, Turkey
remains committed to seeing its associate membership of the EU
upgraded to full membership.
The contradiction in aspiring to become a fully-fledged member of
the European Union while at the same time trying to foster an
Islamic Common Market is too blatant to be overlooked.
The participants in the Istanbul meeting on Saturday were aware of
the pitfalls and drawbacks in their enterprise, and of the
widespread scepticism that exists in many quarters. Egypt -- the
only nation among the eight which chose not to send its foreign
minister to the conference -- is the most sceptical. It is also
cautious of acts that might undermine the Arab League's role.
Contrary to expectations, the meeting did not announce a fixed
date for the summit of the D-8 leaders, which indicated to some the
shakiness of the project. But this had more to do with the
impending parliamentary election in Pakistan, now being governed by
a caretaker government, than anything else.
Furthermore, the founders do not see themselves as the exclusive
members of an Islamic Common Market, and the organisers of the
Istanbul meeting said that it would be open to new members.
Finally, Erbakan has insisted from the start that economic
cooperation should be fostered actively among all Muslim countries
irrespective of their governmental system. In his foreign policy he
has stuck firmly to this principle.
Whether Erbakan will be able to win the active support of the
seven Muslim-majority states, scattered across Africa and Asia, to
see his vision of an Islamic Common Market realised, remains an
open question. (END/IPS/DH/RJ/96)
Origin: Amsterdam/TRADE/
----
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 22:32:09 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows Survive
Message-ID: <19970116213136.AAB28578@LOCALNAME>
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 06-Jan-97 ***
Title: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows Survive Against The Odds
by Attes Johnson
MONROVIA, Jan 6 (IPS) - Musu Passaway lives in an abandoned bank
building in the Liberian capital's financial district. The mother
of four has made strategic use of her location as a street food
vendor.
The displaced widow sells a popular street food to support her
children. Her husband died in 1990 when he was captured by rebels
on the suspicion that he was a member of the Armed Forces of
Liberia.
Her elder son Jusu later joined the National Patriotic Front of
Liberia, but has surrendered his weapons to the West African
Peacekeeping force known as ECOMOG.
Passaway's thriving street food business helps her to educate
her children. Her ex-combatant son attends a community college in
the capital. One of her daughters will graduate from high school
this year.
''The death of my husband posed many challenges to me,'' says
Passaway. ''I must now play the dual role of father and mother at
the same time.''
Being the sole breadwinner has been difficult for Passaway who
says however that she is in no hurry to re-marry. ''It's not
really easy taking care of a family without a husband,'' she says.
''But perhaps, that's how God wants it''.
Passaway is just one of the thousands of women who have lost
their husbands in the Liberian conflict, and who have had to stand
on their own in a country where women have traditionally taken a
back seat to their husbands.
''When I think of the responsibilities associated with the
upbringing of a family, I no longer see myself as a housewife
alone,'' says Bendu Wesseh, another widow who works as a janitor
for a local firm.
She lost her husband in a 1993 ambush on the Buchanan-Monrovia
highway as the couple were returning home from buying agricultural
produce.
Liberian women have traditionally been regarded as secondary
contributors to the home's finances. Most of them work to
complement their husband's efforts.
The civil war has changed women's attitudes, and even married
women have started to take a more active role outside the home.
''We must be prepared because we do not know when our time will
come to be alone,'' says Janet Purse. ''When you are an active
partner in the home already, you will be ready when death strikes
your husband,'' Purse adds.
Passaway says that her experience has taught her the importance
of women learning how to manage on their own, before they are
forced into it. Women, she says, should start their own
businesses.
''Business is the key,'' Passaway says. ''If you are educated
like me, don't try to find another man right away to marry so that
you can be helped.
''Try to do a small business. It could be a garden, farm or
something that will not require more capital,'' she adds. ''Begin
with it and see how you can manage the income to multiply.''
Recounting her own experience, Passaway says she started her
food business with 12 cups of relief rice supplied by the United
Nations World Food Programme (WFP).
>From 12 cups her business has grown to cooking half a bag of
rice a day in a country where street food has grown in popularity.
''I was always worried how I would manage with my children. But
God has made a way for me when there was no way out of my life,''
she says.
Passaway like many women in this West African nation are hoping
that this time around, the disarmament exercise, which began in
November and ends Jan. 31, will finally lead to peace and
stability.
Women and children have been the most affected by the eight-
year-old civil conflict. Hundreds of thousands of women were
displaced, having to flee their rural homes where they worked as
farmers. In the towns, they had no homes, no families and there
were few economic opportunities for them.
According to estimates, about 49 percent of the country's
displaced population are women. Over 160,000 of Liberia's more
than two million people have been killed in the civil war.
(end/ips/aj/pm97)
Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT/
----
[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <<online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction please
contact the IPS coordinator at <<online@ips.org>.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 17:00:27 -0500 (EST)
From: MJawara@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism.
Message-ID: <970116160413_1758406267@emout12.mail.aol.com>
Hi ' X ', thanks for your contribution.I'm using the letter X ( an unknown
variable ) to identify you, since you didn't sign your posting.I understand
this may be an oversight on your part.
I didn't send any e-mail to Mr. Gibba.While its true that my posting was in
reference to his, it was sent through the List and hence it was free for
all.Anyone could jump in and that includes you, Mr./ Ms X.
Now, to your piece...
" I ( Jammeh ) am a Jola, but I am here for the tribe I come from I am here
for the whole of the Gambians that have good faith for the country". " What
are you going to call that? "
I'll say its a revolutionary rhetoric, full of sound and fury and signifying
absolutely nothing.Everyone, irrespective of tribe can take advantage of the
rainy season.It was wrong to single out the Jolas.How about garden - boy,
Ansoumana Daffeh ? or watch - man, Baba Galleh Jallow ?
With regard to the new political map of Foni, I still believe its a classic
case of gerrimandering.Upper Fulladu had more people than Foni east and Foni
west.Lower Fulladu had more people than Foni east and Foni west.While the two
Fulladus still remain the same, the two Fonis are now the BIG FIVE that gave
the APRC, 5 unopposed Assembly - men elect.
Frankly, unless you've a different 'spice', I think we've put in too much
salt in this ' soup ' Thats it for me on this subject...
Musa Kebba Jawara.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 16 Jan 1996 20:50:58 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <30FBE582.5696@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>=20
> Gambia-l,
> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing
> to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to
> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..
>=20
> Regards
> Momodou Camara
> ****************************************
> Momodou Camara
> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th
> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
> Denmark
> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)
>=20
> E-Mail:-mcamara@post3.tele.dk
> momodou@inform-bbs.dk
> URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet
> ******************************************
Modou!!
I hope you have registered me for the Observer.my love and regards to
the family. Also, say Hello to Meriam and Her two little daughters.
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 16 Jan 1996 20:36:50 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: New member
Message-ID: <30FBE232.5090@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>=20
> Gambia-l,
> Here is an introduction from Jainum.
> _____________________________________________________
> My Name is Jainum Jatta,
> I am born in Dippa kunda ( Serre kunda aera) and live in Copenhagen.
>=20
> Please Momodou thank you very much for adding me to this forum, it is
> very intresting to be a member. continue with the good job. How is
> the month of Ramadan, i hoped you are keeping ?
>=20
> Jainum Jatta
Hello Mr.Jatta!!
This is your friend Bass saying a big Welcome!!to you from Qatar.I
hope you are doing just fine down there.Its really great to have you on
the list. Once again,welcome onboard the List.
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:04:28 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <199701170206.LAA13317@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Momodou,
Please sign me on as a potential subscriber to Observer Online.
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 18:53:25 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia back to democracy as parliament installed (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.970116185312.19174C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 16:21:39 PST
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Gambia back to democracy as parliament installed
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's new and elected 49-member
parliament was formally installed Thursday, wrapping up a
transition to democracy after two years of military rule.
``This is indeed one of the most significant events in the
history of Gambia,'' said President Yahya Jammeh, who led the
1994 coup and successfully contested elections last September.
After swearing in the deputies, Chief Justice Omar Aghali
declared that a new constitution, approved by referendum and
adopted by parliament as its first act, had come into force.
Lawmakers elected former government secretary Mustapha Wada
as parliamentary Speaker and Cecilia Cole as his deputy. She is
the first woman to hold such a post in the predominantly Muslim
West African tourist haven of about one million people.
The Jan. 2 legislative poll was won overwhelmingly by
Jammeh's Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction
after he disqualified veteran politicians.
Of 45 elected members, 33 are from Jammeh's party and seven
are from the main opposition United Democratic Party. Two minor
opposition parties and independents took the five remaining
seats.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 01:01:45 EST
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Message-ID: <17JAN97.01111794.0024.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Tony,
Can you please subscribe a friend of mine here with me?
He is Ansumana Sirleaf from Liberia. His address is
asirleaf@transy.edu
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:16:12 GMT+100
From: jj.17@aof-kbh.dk
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Subscribing for the Daily observer online
Message-ID: <FFBE4769A7@aof-kbh.dk>
We have to know how much per year are we going to Scubcrib to meet
the kost for the Daily Observer at in (Gambia ) ? Please include my
name in the list.
Regards:
Jalnume.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:32:21 -0800
From: Isatou B Kaira <kaiisa@hs.nki.no>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <32DFFDF5.36BB@nw-mail.hs.nki.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hei Momodou,
Please put me in the list of the observer online subscribers.
Thanks
Isatou.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 15:55:20 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970117145453.AAA15050@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Ansumana Sirleaf has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ansumana , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: 17 Jan 1997 16:24:50 +0100
From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)
Cc: GAMBIA-L <x400@norad.telemax.no> (Receipt notification requested)
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <post.ut32df9ab9*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>
Content-Identifier: post.ut32df9ab9
Content-Return: Prohibited
Mime-Version: 1.0
Hello Momodou,
Happy New Year! I`m interested - Daily Observer - Say hello to the family.
Ba-Musa Ceesay
NORAD
Norway
Gambia-l,
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 10:58:27 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970117105650.2084A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
***The following was rejected by the list server********
*******************************************************************************
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>From ifex@web.net Fri Jan 17 07:30:18 1997
Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29904;
Fri, 17 Jan 97 07:30:17 -0800
Received: from harare.iafrica.com (harare.iafrica.com [196.7.224.1])
by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with SMTP
id HAA19685 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 07:27:39 -0800
Received: from 196-7-123-154.iafrica.com by harare.iafrica.com with smtp
(Smail3.1.29.1 #22) id m0vlDPK-0012ZKC; Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200
Message-Id: <m0vlDPK-0012ZKC@harare.iafrica.com>
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200
X-Sender: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com
X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
From: ifex@web.net (IFEX) (by way of dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na (David Lush)) (by way of "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ifex@web.net>)
Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted
To: IFEX Auto List recipients
From: World Press Freedom Committee, Reston, Virginia
OBSERVER NEWSPAPER AGAIN TARGETED IN THE GAMBIA
New York, NY, January 8/97: Immigration authorities entered the
offices of the independent Daily Observer in Banjul, The Gambia
on Monday, January 6 and ordered that all Senegalese printers and
lithographers stop work immediately, seriously threatening the
continued operations of the newspaper.
Also ordered to quit work were a few Liberians working at the
company.
There are tens of thousands of Senegalese working in The Gambia,
especially in the business sector, but none of them, except the
four engaged as printers and lithographers at the Observer, have
been affected by the current order. Senegalese technicians were
brought in by the management when the paper started operation in
1992 because The Gambia was--and still is--very short on
technically trained people. Meanwhile, the management has been
endeavoring to train Gambian apprentices, but technical training
takes time.
This is the latest in a series of attacks on the press,
especially the Observer, which the Gambia government has
undertaken since army officers, led by Lt. Yahya Jammeh, seized
power on July 22, 1994, overthrowing the 30-year old democracy
led by President Dawda K. Jawara. The press enjoyed a two-month
honeymoon with the soldiers; but after newspapers began
reflecting the sentiments of the Gambian people and the
international community urging a creditable timetable to
democratic rule, the military regime immediately began harassing
the media. This culminated in the deportation, on October 30,
1994, of the Observer's Liberian-born founder, publisher and
managing director, Kenneth Y. Best. His passport was given to the
pilot of a Nigerian aircraft who was ordered to return it to Mr.
Best "after you land him back in Liberia".
Since that time several newspapers have undergone considerable
harassment. Several editors of The Point newspaper were dragged
in court last year on spurious charges, but these charges were
eventually dismissed by the judge. Many new taxes have been
leveled against the struggling newspapers, which they have been
forced to pay in order to survive.
Two months ago Immigration officers stormed the Observer offices
and ordered all Liberians working there to quit immediately.
These were refugees helping as newspaper vendors, clerks and
apprentices in order to survive. But they were told to go to
Basse, 300 miles away, because, according to the immigration
authorities, that is where refugees belong.
But the acting managing director, Mr. Theophilus George, and his
staff have, by sheer determination, peservered and kept the
newspaper alive. The paper appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday,
today, with the apprentices manning the lithographic and printing
operations. But it is uncertain how long they can continue. The
risk is that if something goes wrong with the machines, the
management may not be able to bring in the Senegalese printing
engineer from Dakar to do the repairs and maintenance. That would
cripple the entire operation and lead to the worst--a ceasation
of publication. That would amount to the ultimate
self-censorship.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:36:16 -0500 (EST)
From: Mbk007@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Self introduction
Message-ID: <970117113530_1959026644@emout14.mail.aol.com>
---------------------
Forwarded message:
Subj: Fwd: Self introduction
Date: 97-01-17 03:49:53 EST
From: Mbk007
To: Gambia-l-owner@u.washington
---------------------
Forwarded message:
Subj: Self introduction
Date: 97-01-16 03:59:41 EST
From: Mbk007
To: listproc@u.washington.edu
Hello everybody, my name is Momodou B. Krubally commonly known as M. B., or
Baba . Am from The Gambian (Basse), but currently living in Seattle Wa. Am
very delighted to be a member of Gambia-l, and hopefully as time goes on, we
will get to know each other to a greater extent. Happy new year, and I guess
happy Ramadan .
Please feel free to send personal mail, or getting me in touch with any old
friends there. If you are one, I would like to hear from you .
PEACE TO EVERYONE.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:49:34 +0100
From: "tgr" <tgrotnes@online.no>
To: "Gambia-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <199701171651.RAA00314@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello Gambia-L.
Could you please subscribe my father Per Egil Grotnes on Gambia-L.
His e-mail adress is: perg@nfh.uit.no
He is a scientist working at the University of Tromso(North Norway-Land of
the midnight sun).
His expertise field is fresh and saltwater fish, but he enjoys an interest
in a whole range of different
topics.
I'll leave it to him to specify. :-)
He has been several times to The Gambia, on research projects for the
university
concerning Gambian fish spieces and their potentional.
He has many Gambian friends and share our entusiasm and love for this small
and beautiful
country.
Please accept my compliments on the high standards on this lists topics and
discussions.
Best wishes,
"Tosh" Grotnes
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:27:00 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Some more reflections!
Message-ID: <199701171727.MAA02754@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Perhaps members should try to show restraint in addressing the issue
of triabalism. It appears that the more we duel on it the more it looks
like a dead horse.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:53:13 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Trip to Gambia
Message-ID: <01IEBJG2IRTC000R1I@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Back from Senegambia; willing & ready to subscribe. Catching up at school
now; my observations later.
Peace!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 18:35 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd, CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human Beings
Message-ID: <m0vlHG9-0012VYC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Gambia-l
Here's a story off our wire of yesterday of possible interest.
Best Rgds
Peter
17.01.97
________
CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human Beings
by Rolando Napoles
HAVANA, Jan 16 (IPS) - ''If you want to take the risk that's your business,
but I'm not going to let you put me and our unborn child at risk,'' said
Reynol Morales' pregnant wife when he told her he wanted to be a guinea pig
for the new AIDS vaccine.
''There is always the fear that by putting ourselves in contact with the
vaccine we are going to come into contact with the virus,'' said Morales, a
young researcher in the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB)
in Havana.
Similar concerns were voiced by the families of most of the 24 young
scientists participating in an experiment which has made Cuba one of the few
countries where an AIDS vaccine is being tested on human beings.
These young people are the researchers themselves, and the tests, they
say, are a necessary part of the process in order to prove the
effectiveness of the medicine now the basic tests on animals have been
carried out.
''There is no animal model which serves to evaluate an immune reaction,
because none of them develop the illness,'' said official Communist party
daily ''Juventud Rebelde.''
Other countries, like France and the United States have developed other
candidates as a vaccine against AIDS since the virus was first discovered in
1984.
Some 22 million people worldwide are infected with the HIV virus, and
these numbers are expected to swell to 50 million by the year 2000. The UN
programme to control the spread of the disease reported that 6,000 new
people are infected by the virus every day.
Reports from the Health Education Centre said there were 1,400 known HIV
carriers in Cuba, mainly aged between 19 and 29 years-old -- the high risk
category.
Two US companies arrived at phase two of the three-stage vaccination
approval process two years ago, and the French are now also at the same point.
''The US companies could not go ahead as out of a total of 2,000 people
vaccinated, nearly 20 caught the virus when they came into contact with
infected people or material,'' said Carlos Duarte, head of the Cuban
experiment and one of the volunteers.
Cuba started its investigation in 1992, and Duarte said the programme is
currently in phase one - the clinical stage - where the immune reaction is
evaluated and tolerance to the compound can begin to be measured.
''The most common adverse reactions are pain at the site of inoculation,
inflamation or the reddening of this zone and, in some cases, fever,'' he said.
In his opinion the human study would allow for the correction of some
possible insufficiencies in this Cuban preparation. The serum would then
need to be tried on a further 200 people, and then on wide at-risk groups in
order to see if the vaccine offers protection.
This research was kept secret for several years, but in late 1994 the
doctor Gustavo Sierra, sub director of the Finlay Institute, revealed the
fact that Cuba was hoping to have a vaccine before the year 2000.
''If we are not amongst the first to reach our aim, we will not be the
last, and we are not going to stop until we get it,'' he said.
This project forms part of a vaccine finding programme which already
achieved one world exclusive by creating the meningococcus B vaccine used
successfully in Cuba and other nations of Latin America.
Sierra said ''the Cuban proposal against AIDS could allow for us to
obtain large quantities of the product in a relatively economic way and
facilitates a precise design expressed in variations and combinations.''
''We are dealing with a recombining protein produced by a gene created
artificially in the laboratory on the basis of the genes which codify for
the different types of HIV virus which cause the illness in different parts
of the world,'' explained Duarte.
Its inventors believe it is one of the most promising proposals of the
present, although the Cuban authorities are wary of creating false expectations.
''What is absolutely sure is that none of these young people will catch
HIV,'' said Sierra, ''because the vaccine does not contain even a fragment
of the live virus, it is purely a laboratory product.''
Despite this, the families of some of the volunteers are still worried as
their loved ones await a further three doses of the vaccine.
The Ministry of Public Health is creating an identity card for the
project volunteers in order to clear up any possible confusion.
Another researcher and volunteer, Rolando Pajon, said there is always a
lack of understanding on this sort of issue from the family who ask: ''Why
you and not someone else?''
''If we don't commit ourselves to the fight for future life, who will?''
Asked his colleague, Rolando Paez. (END/IPS/tra- so/rn/ag/sm/96)
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 19:09:22 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970117180928.AAA12520@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Per Egil Grotnes has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Grotnes , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 13:47:18 -0500
From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
Message-ID: <199701171852.NAA05344@mail2.uts.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Gambia-l:
Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the
newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay
open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process
here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I
At 10:58 AM 1/17/97 -0500, you wrote:
>***The following was rejected by the list server********
>*******************************************************************************
>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>>From ifex@web.net Fri Jan 17 07:30:18 1997
>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29904;
> Fri, 17 Jan 97 07:30:17 -0800
>Received: from harare.iafrica.com (harare.iafrica.com [196.7.224.1])
> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with SMTP
> id HAA19685 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 07:27:39 -0800
>Received: from 196-7-123-154.iafrica.com by harare.iafrica.com with smtp
> (Smail3.1.29.1 #22) id m0vlDPK-0012ZKC; Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200
>Message-Id: <m0vlDPK-0012ZKC@harare.iafrica.com>
>Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200
>X-Sender: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com
>X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2
>Mime-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>From: ifex@web.net (IFEX) (by way of dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na (David Lush))
(by way of "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ifex@web.net>)
>Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted
>
>To: IFEX Auto List recipients
>From: World Press Freedom Committee, Reston, Virginia
>
>OBSERVER NEWSPAPER AGAIN TARGETED IN THE GAMBIA
>
>New York, NY, January 8/97: Immigration authorities entered the
>offices of the independent Daily Observer in Banjul, The Gambia
>on Monday, January 6 and ordered that all Senegalese printers and
>lithographers stop work immediately, seriously threatening the
>continued operations of the newspaper.
>
>Also ordered to quit work were a few Liberians working at the
>company.
>
>There are tens of thousands of Senegalese working in The Gambia,
>especially in the business sector, but none of them, except the
>four engaged as printers and lithographers at the Observer, have
>been affected by the current order. Senegalese technicians were
>brought in by the management when the paper started operation in
>1992 because The Gambia was--and still is--very short on
>technically trained people. Meanwhile, the management has been
>endeavoring to train Gambian apprentices, but technical training
>takes time.
>
>This is the latest in a series of attacks on the press,
>especially the Observer, which the Gambia government has
>undertaken since army officers, led by Lt. Yahya Jammeh, seized
>power on July 22, 1994, overthrowing the 30-year old democracy
>led by President Dawda K. Jawara. The press enjoyed a two-month
>honeymoon with the soldiers; but after newspapers began
>reflecting the sentiments of the Gambian people and the
>international community urging a creditable timetable to
>democratic rule, the military regime immediately began harassing
>the media. This culminated in the deportation, on October 30,
>1994, of the Observer's Liberian-born founder, publisher and
>managing director, Kenneth Y. Best. His passport was given to the
>pilot of a Nigerian aircraft who was ordered to return it to Mr.
>Best "after you land him back in Liberia".
>
>Since that time several newspapers have undergone considerable
>harassment. Several editors of The Point newspaper were dragged
>in court last year on spurious charges, but these charges were
>eventually dismissed by the judge. Many new taxes have been
>leveled against the struggling newspapers, which they have been
>forced to pay in order to survive.
>
>Two months ago Immigration officers stormed the Observer offices
>and ordered all Liberians working there to quit immediately.
>These were refugees helping as newspaper vendors, clerks and
>apprentices in order to survive. But they were told to go to
>Basse, 300 miles away, because, according to the immigration
>authorities, that is where refugees belong.
>
>But the acting managing director, Mr. Theophilus George, and his
>staff have, by sheer determination, peservered and kept the
>newspaper alive. The paper appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday,
>today, with the apprentices manning the lithographic and printing
>operations. But it is uncertain how long they can continue. The
>risk is that if something goes wrong with the machines, the
>management may not be able to bring in the Senegalese printing
>engineer from Dakar to do the repairs and maintenance. That would
>cripple the entire operation and lead to the worst--a ceasation
>of publication. That would amount to the ultimate
>self-censorship.
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:08:51 -0500
From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Daily Observer Online --strategy committee
Message-ID: <199701171914.OAA08133@mail2.uts.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Gambia;-l:
here's a list of the volunteers for the steering/strategy committee:
Soffie Ceesay ceesay-soffie@ems.prc.com
Numukunda Darboe ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
Bass Kolleh Drammeh kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Momodou Jagana mjagana@aol.com
Leonora N'Dow linguere@aol.com
N'Deye Marie N'Jie njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu
As far as I know this committee is responsible for the membership intake
process and whatever else that is not technical. We will be working closely
with those registering the potential subscribers (i.e Momodou Camara, Moe
Jallow.....). I'll get back to you in a more formal manner. Probably set
up a newsgroup just for this committee so that when we all send messages to
each other regarding the committee, it'll go to just us without taking up
disk space of the other list members. I'll keep in touch!!
Peace!
----------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Associate
Dept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering
The Ohio State University
590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210
<njie.1@osu.edu; 688-34455 (W)>
-----------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:15:38 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE DIVOIRE ON LINE ! (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970117141423.8184C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
******This was also rejected by the list server *********
*******************************************************************
X-Sender: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com
X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
From: Kathryn =?iso-8859-1?Q?Tour=E9?= <tourek@AFRICAONLINE.CO.CI> (by way
of "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>)
Subject: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE =?iso-8859-1?Q?D=92IVOIRE?= ON LINE
!
Dear Gambia-l
In the context of trying to get the Daily Observer on-line, the following
information may be of use. There are now two Ivorian papers online, and they
were helped to get online by Africa Online, an Internet Service provider
that operates out of several African countries. Perhaps one of the
committee-leaders can send an e-mail to Kathryn Toure to ask how they did=
it.
While I would love to help get the Observer online (Kenneth Best had asked
me to be involved when he first started thinking about setting the paper up,
and I am friendly with most of the staff there), I am afraid I will be
travelling intensively for the next few months and will not be of much use.
I will however post anything of relevance I can pick up in the course of my
work.
Peace
Peter
17.01.97
________
SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE D=92IVOIRE ON LINE!
Abidjan =96 Beginning January 2, 1997, the daily paper LA VOIE makes its=20
debut on the Internet. LA VOIE joins LE JOUR (the first Ivorian daily to=20
be on line=97since December 2, 1996) on the Information highway. The news=
=20
will be updated daily by Africa Online (Internet service provider=20
operating in Abidjan, Cote d=92Ivoire; Accra, Ghana; and Nairobi, Kenya). =
=20
The online version of LA VOIE will be available at the following Web=20
address:
http://www.africaonline.co.ci/AfricaOnline/infos/lavoie/lavoie.html
Kathryn Tour=E9
Africa Online
COTE D'IVOIRE
tel :(225) 21.90.00
fax : (225) 21.90.01
e-mail : tourek@africaonline.co.ci
web : http://www.africaonline.co.ci
_______________________________________
Peter K.A. da Costa
Regional Director for Africa
Inter Press Service (IPS)=20
127 Union Avenue
P.O. Box 6050
Harare ZIMBABWE
Tel: +263-4-790104/5 =20
Fax: +263-4-728415=20
E-mail: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com
http://www.ips.org
http://www.link.no/IPS/eng/intro.html=20
________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 13:43:55 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
Message-ID: <9701171944.AA00642@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
The situation is certainly worrisome. The paper's print issues could be
interrupted temporarily (for a couple of months probably) if the printing
machines should go down, since it would take some time to consult with
qualified engineers.
However, I would not expect a temporary interruption to prevent the writers
from producing electronic versions of issues.
I would go with the Observer for now, since it has the most appealing
electronic infrastructure and since a verbal agreement has been reached with
its owners. The obvious risk is that subscribers might not get the full benefit
of their $10 if the paper should go under, which is unlikely...
- Francis
Begin forwarded message:
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 13:47:18 -0500
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
X-Sender: njie.1@pop.service.ohio-state.edu
X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Gambia-l:
Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the
newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay
open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process
here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 15:08:54 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970117141841.8184D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Fri, 17 Jan 1997, N'Deye Marie Njie wrote:
> Gambia-l:
> Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the
> newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay
> open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process
> here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I
Hi Folks,
I think at this point, it would be almost impossible to say what
Jammeh intends to do with the Observer. One of the editors I talked to
expressed concern and unease at the treatment they were receiving from the
NIA (National Intelligence Service). The most common view I heard was
that Jammeh was merely trying to intimidate The Observer and will not shut
the paper down. As some of you may know, The Observer has been following
a number of stories very unflattering to Jammeh. The first involves the
unexplained release of a ship from naval custody that had rammed another
vessel and resulting in a death. Even though this vessel was fishing
illegally in Gambian waters and was to remain in custody until it had paid
a fine or bail of tens of millions of dollars, The Gambian navy allowed it
to depart and has not bothered to explain its action. One of the owners
of the rammed ship is hinting that Jammeh was bribed by the Korean owners
of the ship and is suing the government.
Another view I have heard is that Jammeh will not allow the
present situation to continue and will sooner or later either shut down
the paper or deport, as he did to Best, all the technicians running the
paper hence making it impossible for the paper to continue. Buttressing
this view is a speech I heard Jammeh make on Gambian public TV and radio.
Paraphrasing him, he said "Now that the campaign is over, the journalists
better be careful about what they say. If I catch anyone saying an
untruth, I will kill that person and await the actions of the person's
country". This is not the first time I have heard Jammeh threaten the
press on air. This is however the first time that he explicitly
mentioned murder.
My take on things is that Jammeh is trying to intimidate the paper
into submission and into refraining from writing the scathing editorials
that frequent the paper. I think the shreds of legitimacy that Jammeh has
are closely tied to his pretensions to being a democrat and would further
reduce the few countries that have friendly relations with The Gambia if
he continues harassing the citizens of other countries [Ghana, Liberia,
Sierra Leone, and Senegal] who populate the journalism field in The
Gambia.
All this said, I think no one can issue an ironclad guarantee that
The Observer will continue to exist into the future. Not even The New
York Times can guarantee its subscribers that it will continue to publish
a year from today. As in most ventures in life, we will have to take the
risk that our $10 investment will bear fruit.
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:56:40 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Metamorphosis !!!
Message-ID: <9701172256.AA33580@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Forwarded message:
> From saidy Fri Jan 17 14:54:09 1997
> From: saidy (Madiba Saidy)
> Message-Id: <9701172254.AA12298@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
> Subject: no subject (file transmission)
> To: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (saidy)
> Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:54:09 -0800 (PST)
> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]
> Content-Type: text
> Content-Length: 1829
>
> Tom in Dunedin, Florida, takes credit for "The Metamorphosis"
>
> ========================[ H U M O U R N E T ]=======================
>
> SUBJ: The Metamorphosis
>
> A Kentucky family took a vacation to New York City. One day, the father
> took his son into a rather large building; they were amazed by
> everything they saw -- especially the elevator at one end of the
> lobby.
>
> The boy asked, "What's this, Paw?" The father responded, "Son I
> have never seen anything like this in my life, I don't know what it
> is!"
>
> While the boy and his father were watching in wide-eyed astonishment,
> an old lady in a wheel chair rolled up to the moving walls and
> pressed a button. The walls opened and the lady rolled between them
> into a small room. The walls closed and the boy and his father
> watched small circles of lights above the walls light up. They
> continued to watch the circles light up in the reverse direction.
> The walls opened again, and a voluptuous 24-year-old woman stepped
> out.
>
> The father turned to his son and said, "Go get your Maw."
>
> ********************************************************************
> Anyone w/out a Sense of Humor Is At The Mercy of The Rest of Us. :-)
> ********************************************************************
>
> To subscribe to the "HumourNet" mailing list, send the following
> command to "listproc@csf.colorado.edu" (without quotes):
>
> subscribe HumorNet your_name, your_city, your_state or country
>
> where "your_name" is your real name, and "HumorNet" is spelled the
> American way -- with only one "u" (though the *official* name for
> the list remains "HumourNet"). Thus, my sub request would read:
>
> subscribe HumorNet Vince Sabio, Washington, D.C.
>
> To unsubscribe, send the command "unsubscribe HumorNet" (without
> quotes) to listproc@csf.colorado.edu.
>
> Send all submissions to HumorNet@csf.colorado.edu.
>
>
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 16:24:39 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Taking names for the technical team...
Message-ID: <9701172224.AA00682@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
If you want to be on the technical team being set up, please e-mail me and let
me know what you could work on.
Individuals currently listed:
(1) Isatou Secka (isatou@Glue.umd.edu)
(2) Momodou Camara (momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk)
(3) Abdourahman Touray (at137@columbia.edu)
(4) Francis Njie (njief@swissbank.com)
Thanks...
- Francis
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 16:44:25 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: What a world !!!!!
Message-ID: <9701180044.AA16138@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
> 17 JAN 97 - GHANA-VIOLENCE
>
> Mob Beats Man To Death Over Disappearing Genitals
>
>
>
> ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - A mob beat a man to death in Accra on Thursday
> on suspicion that he was responsible for causing the shrinkage or
> disappearnce of male genital organs.
>
> The mob also beat up another man who is currently in coma over the
> same allegation, the police said Friday.
>
> Accra's police commander, Kwashivie Agbeli, said several other people
> were severely beaten by stone-throwing and club-wielding mobs, who
> claimed that the two were responsible for their shrunk or lost
> penises.
>
> They claimed that the men used magical powers to spirit away the penis
> once they shook hands or touched another man.
>
> Agbelie said there was no proof in the mob's claims, adding that Accra
> had been filled with such rumours for sometime.
>
> No arrests have yet been made.
> _________________________________________________________________
>
> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
>
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: 17 Jan 97 19:48:26 EST
From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <73244.2701@CompuServe.COM>
To: GAMBIA-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Musings on Ebonics
Message-ID: <970118004825_73244.2701_FHO57-1@CompuServe.COM>
Hi Y'all!
A high-toned "wazzup" posed confusion for non-ebonics
speaking tourists who, on hearing this, proceeded to search
the sky for a UFO leaving "brotherman's" hand dangling in a
"high five" motion. When "brotherman" followed this with
"peeps", rather feeling highly regarded (as in "my people",
"friends", "associates", etc.), the tourists ran for their life.
As "brotherman" sported his limping walk, his trade-mark in the
"hood", a meek tourist returned to help ease the "pain" in the
"broken" leg. He reached out to touch "brotherman's" immaculate
white pants, and was yelled at: "whats wron' witchyu, man?"
Just chilling ...
Peace, y'all.
Kamara.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:21:59 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: More humor for the weekend !!!
Message-ID: <9701180122.AA07532@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Folks,
I hope that I'm not gonna get sued for this one!!
Madiba.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
> Surgery
> -------
>
> Four surgeons were taking a coffe break and were discussing their work.
> The first said, "I think accountants are the easiest to opperate on. You
> open them up and everything inside is numbered."
>
> The second said, "I think librarians are the easiest to operate on. You
> open them up and everything inside is in alphabetical order."
>
> The third said, "I like to operate on electricians. You open them up and
> everything inside is color-coded.
>
> The fourth one said, "I like to operate on lawyers. They're heartless
> spineless, gutless, and their heads and their ass are interchangable."
>
> Submitted by: John Nunley @ indirect.com
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:25:39 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: First dinner !!!
Message-ID: <9701180125.AA12946@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
> FIRST DINNER!!!
>
> A young man has dinner for the first time at his new girlfriends house.
> He's naturally nervous about meeting the family, to the point where he
> starts to get stomach cramps.
>
> When he gets there, he's scrutinized by the parents as well as her
> three brothers. By the time he sits down to dinner he has tremendous
> gas. The family dog is sitting near him under the table. Finally he can
> endure it no longer and passes gas. Immediately the mother scolds the
> dog, "Spot, get away from the table!" The dog moves away to the corner
> with his ears down, looking dejected. The young man feels relieved that
> the dog has gotten the blame.
>
> A little bit later, when the dog inches his way back, the scene is
> repeated. Again, the dog gets the blame. "Spot! get away from the table
> now!!" the mother shouts.
>
> By the time the meal is nearly finished, the scene is replayed a third
> time. This time the mother gets up and shouts" Spot!! Get away from the
> table before he ****s on you!!!"
Submitted by :- Luseno Winnie, U of W, Madison.
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:43:31 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Weird Friend ....
Message-ID: <9701180143.AA12766@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
> A guy goes over to his friend's house, rings the bell, and the wife
> answers.
>
> " Hi, is Yusuf home?"
>
> " No, he went to the store."
>
> "Well, you mind if I wait?"
>
> " No, come in."
>
> They sit down and the friend says "You know Amina, you have the
> greatest breasts I have ever seen. I'd give you a hundred bucks if I
> could just see one."
>
> Amina thinks about this for a second and figures what the hell - a
> hundred bucks. She opens her robe and shows one. He promptly thanks her
> and throws a hundred bucks on the table.
>
> They sit there a while longer and Dawda says "They are so beautiful
> I've got to see both of them. I'll give you another hundred bucks if I
> could just see both of them together."
>
> Amina thinks about this and thinks what the hell, opens her robe, and
> gives Dawda a nice long look. Dawda thanks her, throws another hundred
> bucks on the table, and then says he can't wait any longer and leaves.
>
> A while later Yusuf arrives home and his wife says "You know, your
> weird friend Dawda came over. "
>
> Yusuf thinks about this for a second and says "Well did he drop off the
> 200 bucks he owes me?"
>
Submitted by:- Ayo Ojo, Chem. Engineering Dept., UBC, Vancouver.
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 18:43:55 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Andy Lyons
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970117182839.952A-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I am Arona John from the Gambia. Is there anyone on the list knows Mr.
Andy Lyons's e- mail address? He has written to me through the above address
once and I have tried to get in touch with him. But I just could hear
from him since then. I would be very grateful if anyone can help me out.
Thanks in advance.
Arona John.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 18:53:58 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: your mail
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970117185010.952C-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Tony, could you please subscribe this sister of mine. Her name is Isatou
Sarr from Lamin. You can reach her by this address. 9320060@talabah.iiu.my
Thanks and may God bless you.
Peace!
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 23:20:58 -0500 (EST)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <970117232057_1657963641@emout14.mail.aol.com>
DEAR GAMBIA L,
PLEASE ADD OUSAINOU JALLOW TO THE LIST, E-MAIL ADDRESS :
OJallow@mail.idt.net
thanks jagana
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 11:40:44 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970118104023.AAA19914@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Both Isatou Sarr and Ousainou Jallow have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:07:50 +0000
From: "BALA SAHO" <B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: On "Mbindans"
Message-ID: <m0vldEb-000XDtC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Dear Compatriots,
I would like to thank everybody for the brilliant contribution and
some of the important comments.
Since this is my first contribution I would like to raise few points;
It seems to me that some of the contributors are being sensitive to
the President's statement of Jolas returning to their homes and stop
being Mbidans. To some extent this may be right in structuring the
statement in an historical context. To remind ourselves of domestic
slaves; so and so are of slave origins or so and so are of this and
that outdated stigmas. It is not a bad idea to work suppose the deal
is satisfactory to both partners. But I am not convinced that those
who are doing domestic labour are satisfied with the conditions of
salary, treatment etc. How is a Mbindan employed? She or he goes
around and the so called big woman or bigman puts down the
conditions. The crux of the matter here is to look at the nature of
the job itself. Who are the majority of those doing domestic labour?
Why the name "suma jola bi" and the word "Mbindan" become to be used
simultaneously?
I think it is proper for us to concentrate on issues and ideas that
will pull our nation out of poverty and deprivation. How can young
girls and boys think about tommorow if they have no opportunity? Are
we ready again to produce mass of young people who will only fly away
from their homes (Including us) because opportunities are not there?
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 18 Jan 1996 18:43:01 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: FEASIBILITY STUDIES
Message-ID: <30FE6A84.D96@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
HELLO LIST MEMBERS!!
I WOULD LIKE ENQUIRE IF ANYONE OF YOU KNOWS OF ANY PERSON OR COMPANY
IN THE GAMBIA THAT CAN CONDUCT A Feasibility Study FOR THE CONSTRUCTION
OF A TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE IN THE GAMBIA.
THANKS AND REGARDS Bassss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:24:48 +0000
From: "BALA SAHO" <B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <m0vldV1-000XDRC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Members,
I think Dr. Nyang has nicely concluded the debate on Trbalism and
domestic labour. Can we now move forward in unison.
I want to ask:
WHAT ROLE CAN NATIONALISM PLAY IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT?
My comments next time?
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:55:41 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970118155520.AAA7184@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Balla Silla have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Balla , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:38:55 +-100
From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Africa-Poverty
Message-ID: <01BC055E.5B9E58A0@globip92.image.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
=20
=20
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =
rights reserved.=20
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net=20
18 Jan 97 - Africa-Poverty
I.L.O. Warning On Poverty In Africa
>From Lionel Williams; PANA Correspondent
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - Half of Africa's population will =
probably be living below the breadline by the year 2000.=20
This grim warning was given to the media in Pretoria on Friday by the =
International Labour Office (ILO) senior labour statistician, Sylvester =
Young.=20
"There has been a dramatic rise in poverty in Africa," he said, "and it =
is still increasing."=20
A document prepared by the ILO says that unless determined action is =
taken, the urban unemployment rate in Africa could increase from 18 =
percent in 1990 to more than 30 per cent by the turn of the century.=20
"Recent trends cannot provide a basis for sustained growth in output and =
employment in the nineties and beyond," the document says. "Indeed =
indications suggest that the situation is likely to worsen."=20
Sylvester Young is part of an ILO delegation visiting South Africa to =
attend a meeting of African employment planners in Pretoria from Monday =
to scrutinise the continent's employment crisis.=20
ILO deputy regional director for Africa Ahmar Toure said the meeting =
will aim to find possible solutions for unemployment and help member =
states develop policies to uplift their people. Inputs would be given by =
the "Jobs for Africa" programme, which is run jointly by the ILO and the =
United Nations Development Programme.=20
Toure added that 28 governments would be taking part in the summit in =
Pretoria, called the fifth biennial meeting of African Employment =
Planners.=20
Meanwhile, the ILO also announced yesterday that its Director-General, =
Michel Hansenne would visit South Africa from Jan. 27 to 30. He will be =
meeting with Deputy President Thabo Mbeki and Labour Minister Tito =
Mboweni.=20
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0
Content-Type: application/ms-tnef
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64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------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0--
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 18:01:57 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
Message-ID: <19970118170135.AAA16184@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
The National Assembly elections are now history but here are the
number of votes each candidate had.
Banjul Administrative Area
**************************
Banjul Central
------------------
Christian Samuel Davies UDP 967
Pa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent) 860
Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOIS 356
Musa Sinyan APRC 2201
Banjul North
----------------
Ebou Ndow UDP 1491
Sheikh Omar Njie APRC 1834
Banjul South
-----------------
David Jones APRC 2011
Pa Babou Seedy Njie UDP 1479
Kanifing Administrative Area
*************************
Bakau
--------
Demba Sanneh Bojang UDP 5320
Saihou Sanyang APRC 3727
Serrekunda East
-------------------
Fabakary Tombong Jatta APRC 9575
Bakary M.S.A. Manneh UDP 8067
Halifa Sallah PDOIS 8529
Serrekunda West
--------------------
Adama Bah PDOIS 2347
Gibou Momodou Jagne UDP 6701
Sulayman Joof APRC 10313
Brikama Administrative Area
*************************
Foni Kansala
-----------------
Kawsu L. Gibba AFRC 3009
Momodou L Nyassi UDP 256
Kombo Central
--------------------
Abdou Badjie APRC 8045
Wassa Janneh UDP 6928
Ousman G A Kebbeh PDOIS 735
Kombo East
----------------
Pa Saikou Kujabi UDP 3636
Kebba M Touray APRC 5009
Kombo North
------------------
Seedy .S. Ceesay PDOIS 1243
Yusupha F.A. Cham UDP 8279
Musa Suso APRC 13866
Kombo South
------------------
Kebba Barrow UDP 4 962
Yusupha K Sanyang NRP 479
Paul Mendy APRC 7888
Kerewan Administrative Area
************************
Central Baddibu
---------------------
Janko Fatou Jaiteh APRC 2298
Abou Karamba Kassama UDP 3192
Illiassa
---------
Sainey Kebba Jadama UDP 4599
Araabo Ansu Kanyi APRC 5362
Jokadu
---------
Amadou Khan APRC 2878
Baba Abu Khan UDP 1869
Lower Baddibu
-------------------
Manjanko Saamsusa UDP 2576
Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC 2931
Lower Niumi
-----------------
Jain Coli Fye APRC 8878
Musa Malang Sonko UDP 1875
Sabach Sanjal
-----------------
Kebba Land Camara APRC 4720
Yankuba Solly Camara UDP 2791
Upper Niumi
----------------
Ousman Jallow APRC 4617
Ebrima Kanjura Sonko UDP 2251
Mansakonko Administrative Area
****************************
Jarra Central
---------------
Momodou Lamin Ceesay UDP 681
Alkali Jallow IND 947
Phoday Lang Sarr APRC 1202
Jarra East
------------
Ebou Ceesay PDOIS 216
Ousman Lang Sama Dabo APRC 1654
Seedy Amang Kanyi UDP 2336
Jarra West
--------------
Baba Jobe APRC 2981
Kemeseng M. Jammeh UDP 3224
Lamin Manneh PDOIS 124
Kiang Central
----------------
Babading K.K. Daffeh UDP 1104
Demba Jobarteh APRC 755
Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP 1147
Kiang East
------------
Buba Samura UDP 1412
Ansumana Sanneh APRC 1377
Kiang West
--------------
Sulayman Darboe PDOIS 534
Omar Kebba Mass UDP 3405
Menata Njie APRC 1323
Janjanbureh Administrative Area
**************************
Janjanbureh
---------------
Daddy Kaba Dampha APRC 524
Foday Jibang Manka UDP 405
Lower Fulladu West
------------------------
Saikou Foday Njie APRC 4805
Ebrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOIS 628
Dawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP 3748
Lower Saloum
-----------------
Ebou Faal UDP 447
Abdou Mamsamba Njie NRP 1499
Fafa Touray APRC 3134
Niamina Dankunku
-----------------------
Jaye Jallow PDOIS 672
Sanna Jallow APRC 1451
Niamina West
------------------
Lamin Wollow Samba Jallow IND 1608
Baboucarr Sonko APRC 1161
Niani
-----------
Ousman Janko PDOIS 190
Buray Alpha Jowoh NRP 749
Kebba Baboucarr Sabally APRC 2225
Almamy Aboubaker Touray UDP 2730
Nianija
--------
Dawda Bah APRC 1476
Essa Bah IND 47
Sami
-------
Idrissa Samba Sallah APRC 3045
Sheriff Sawaneh UDP 2327
Essa Wally PDOIS 293
Upper Fulladu West
-------------------------
Churchill Falai Bandeh APRC 6046
Tijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOIS 666
Amadou Sanneh UDP 3878
Upper Saloum
-----------------
Hamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRP 2765
Sainey Mbye APRC 2157
Basse Administrative Area
***********************
Basse
-------
Momodou Sellu Bah APRC 5072
Ibrahima K. Kejera PDOIS 511
Sisia K. L. Sagnia UDP 3637
Jimara
---------
Saihou Mballow UDP 4452
Kanimang Sanneh APRC 4599
Kantora
----------
Omar Baru Camara APRC 3792
Hassan Jallow IND 5534
Sandu
-----------
Pa Ousman Drammeh IND 2911
Lamin Giana PDOIS 373
Abdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC 3210
Tumana
----------
Netty Baldeh APRC 4950
Saikuba Ceesay PDOIS 1356
Mbemba M Tambedou UDP 2515
Wulli
--------
Alhamdiou A K Conteh UDP 1098
Mamadi Karlo Jabai APRC 4641
Sidia Jatta PDOIS 5499
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 18 Jan 1996 23:03:26 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: Re: FEASIBILITY STUDIES
Message-ID: <30FEA78E.570E@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:
>=20
> HELLO LIST MEMBERS!!
> I WOULD LIKE ENQUIRE IF ANYONE OF YOU KNOWS OF =
ANY PERSON OR COMPANY
> IN THE GAMBIA THAT CAN CONDUCT A Feasibility Study FOR THE CONSTRUCTION
> OF A TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE IN THE GAMBIA.
>=20
> THANKS AND REGARDS Bassss!!
> --
> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 17:42:30 -0500
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:Suggestions for the parliament.
Message-ID: <970118174229_946636477@emout02.mail.aol.com>
This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament are
reporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precarious
path toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out a
handful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that this is
a group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperienced
group of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished something
positive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure both
as an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated on
wheather they vigorously pursue the following :
1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the creation
of an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerable
only to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies and
help with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials of
this entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred from
exhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effective MPs
would be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Health and
Education, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less than
satisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investigate
and get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch constantly
feeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would also
ensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies is
checked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming law.
2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets are
able to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy by
ensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov't
having a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have been
settling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their gov't
all these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvement
strategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio Gambia
and TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that the
corporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control would
have to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required only
to show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a poltical
debate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and at the
same time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dull and
uninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened by
requiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. Our
democracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy laws
that have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwarts
reporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legislation
expanding media access would be a step in the right direction.
3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would urge
you the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nation as
a whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provide us
the leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets of
participatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that good
governance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , concession
building and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Through
you the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings and
relationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.You
must also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for the
executive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority of you
are allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from being the
best law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conceinse
sometimes may mean bolting your party line
I hope you make a difference.
Karamba
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 18:07:40 -0800
From: msarr@sprynet.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online
Message-ID: <199701190207.SAA21721@m7.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Momodou:
Please put me on the observer subscription list. Thank you.
Soffie
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 19 Jan 1996 10:52:07 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Suggestions for the parliament.
Message-ID: <30FF4DA7.6DAF@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
KTouray@aol.com wrote:
>=20
> This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament =
are
> reporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precari=
ous
> path toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out a
> handful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that th=
is is
> a group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperien=
ced
> group of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished someth=
ing
> positive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure =
both
> as an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated on
> wheather they vigorously pursue the following :
>=20
> 1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the cre=
ation
> of an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerab=
le
> only to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies=
and
> help with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials=
of
> this entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred from
> exhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effectiv=
e MPs
> would be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Heal=
th and
> Education, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less t=
han
> satisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investi=
gate
> and get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch const=
antly
> feeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would a=
lso
> ensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies =
is
> checked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming l=
aw.
>=20
> 2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets =
are
> able to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy by
> ensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov'=
t
> having a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have=
been
> settling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their =
gov't
> all these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvement
> strategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio =
Gambia
> and TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that the
> corporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control wou=
ld
> have to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required =
only
> to show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a po=
ltical
> debate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and a=
t the
> same time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dul=
l and
> uninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened=
by
> requiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. O=
ur
> democracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy la=
ws
> that have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwarts
> reporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legisla=
tion
> expanding media access would be a step in the right direction.
>=20
> 3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would =
urge
> you the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nat=
ion as
> a whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provi=
de us
> the leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets o=
f
> participatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that good
> governance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , conces=
sion
> building and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Th=
rough
> you the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings and
> relationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.=
You
> must also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for=
the
> executive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority =
of you
> are allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from bein=
g the
> best law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conc=
einse
> sometimes may mean bolting your party line
>=20
> I hope you make a difference.
>=20
> Karamba
Mr.Touray!!
I don't know if the Gambian Lawmakers have access to the Gambia-L,but,
even if they don't, somebody on this List should make the effort and
make this piece available to them.This is the kind of positive thinking
that can,if read,understood and acted upon,help our shy democracy
stagger towards the bright future all of us are dreaming about and
impatiently waiting for.
Good thinking,Mr.Touray!! and keep up the good work.
Regards Bassss!!=20
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 51
*************************
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|