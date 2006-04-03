Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 03:00:48 -0500 (EST)
From: Ousman Gajigo
Subject: Re: New member



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 03:00:48 -0500 (EST)

From: Ousman Gajigo <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Gambia-l,



I am already a member of Gambia-l. I just unsuscribed temporarily because I

had to leave for the christmas vacation.



Ousman

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 05:29:04 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <



Mr. Gibba, it was Jammeh who introduced tribalism during the so - called

transition period.In a speech which was carried live by Radio Gambia, then

Chairman Jammeh singled out one particular tribe namely, the Jola and ordered

them to quit their domestic jobs and return to their villages.

What do you make out of the re - districting, especially in the Fonis a

predominantly Jola area ? Before Jammeh there were two Fonis : Foni east and

Foni west.Now there're FIVE Fonis : Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala, Foni Brefet,

Foni Bondali, Foni Jarrol.If this was an affirmative action to increase

minority representation in the National Assembly, how about other minorities

? How about a Sarahule district for my cousin," Abdoulie Kebbeh" in Jahali

Medina, or my friend " Nyima Kijera " in Gambisara.It was gerrymandering to

say the least.Many of us weren't surprised when the APRC was unopposed in ALL

the aforementioned constituencies.



" I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger

opposition in the

National Assembly ( something Gambian politics never enjoyed )".

In an assembly of 45 members, the opposition parties combined have 12

seats.Can they block the passage of any bill ? ( a two - thirds majority is

required to pass a bill ). Since you're comparing this administration to the

erstwhile, lets look at the ' 87 and ' 92 elections ---- the two last

elections in that administration.The opposition had a total of 7 and 8 seats

respectively out of 36 total seats contested.If you're making the comparison

based on the quality of the " elected " representives, I'll give you the

benefit of the doubt. I can say this much, there's no indication that

substantive debates will be entertained in the new legislature.If I sound too

pessimistic, excuse me... I can't help, but look at the short history of the

Jammeh administration that has clamped down on journalists.For some of us

outside the country, the newspapers are our source of information.In the wake

of the ' 94 coup, many of us became increasingly insatiable in our quest for

information from Gambia.It was indeed lamentable to learn that Mr.Best,

Managing editor and Publisher of the Observer was arrested, detained, and

later deported without due process of the law.Abdoulie Savage, a

correspondent for the same newspaper was severely beaten for being at the

right place, but at the wrong time.( He witnessed a scene where Cabinet

ministers of the erstwhile administration were rounded up and brought to

Depot and threatened to be killed ) His injuries were so serious he had to

leave the country for more treatment.Pap Saine and three of his colleagues

with the Point newspaper were arrested for an article they wrote and

published about an alleged brouhaha at the Mile Two prison.



" Let's hope that by the next election year Gambians will be more

aware,

politically, and an even stronger opposition will emerge to

create a foundation

for a balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us ".

I hope so too...but I strongly believe that while Yaya can easily give up his

military fatigues for civilian suits; that we can take the military beret off

his head, we can't take MILITARISM ( african style ) off his mind.

" I don't know what we can call the system under the former

goverment ( whereby all the electoral mechanism was under the control of the

Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed by the Minister ( a contender

himself )."

While its true that elections were conducted and supervised by the Ministry

of Local Government, it was the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, a civil

servant and NOT the minister who was the Supervisor.The Perm.Sec. was

assisted by Divisional Commissioners who were Returning Officers in their

respective administrative areas.If you'd recall, Cabinet was always dissolved

prior to elections and those Cabinet ministers who weren't nominated members

of Parliament would be busy fighting for their seats.( I must admit this

wasn't a perfect system, hence an independent electoral commission would be a

step in the right direction ).



I found your reference to the PIEC perplexing.With all respect to my former

teacher ( St.Augustine's High School ) Mr. Gabriel Roberts, Chairman of the

PIEC, the commission was everything, but " free and fair ".The Chairman's

orders were repeatedly ignored by the AFPRC and its offspring, the APRC.



Today, from the Nation's Capital to Basse; from the salt producing Nuimis

upriver to the rice fields of Niani, to the hill tops of Bansang and indeed

among the herdsmen of Sare Sofi, Sare Bakary in Fulladu, people are quietly

crying foul.They feel betrayed by the " Soldiers with difference ".Perhaps,

the truth, the whole truth, and nothing, but the truth will come out of the

Federal Court in Miami, where Babanding the proprietor of Amie's Beach Hotel,

will answer charges of money laundering, drug - traffing.



Musa Kebba Jawara.















------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 14:32:39 -0600 (CST)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:



> Moe,

> i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,

> being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense

> muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women

> chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is

> stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some

> bearing on the practice.

> yaikah.

>

>

Hello Yaika,

Islam does not encourage FGM in any way, infact it is not

recommended at all in Islam. In a true Islamic society there would be no

danger of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidance

of the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought.



Alieu.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 00:10:34 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded news story

wrote:

>=20

> dear mr jallow,

>=20

> i have issue few replies to Tombong's declaration of democratic process=

in

> the gambia after the elections.

>=20

> however the current news report shows that the present government ( nor=

the

> last government) applies any principle of democracy. also the right of =

the

> people to be informed is been tampered with by the government that has =

been

> there only a few weeks/months.

>=20

> if these people were illegal immigrants the government must have been

> ignoring their presence in the country.

>=20

> but stopping this people or making mass arrest would not do the gambia=

any

> justice. under the jawara regime the gambians have been denied the basi=

c form

> of media. if this present govenment thinks it can oppress the right of =

people

> to the news media, they are making a big mistake.

>=20

> there are now a higher percentage of educated gambians and we should st=

and

> for our liberty and freedom of expression into to the next century. so =

we

> should all fax the authorities or all e-mail tombong for an explainatio=

n.

>=20

> PEACE! LIBERTY! FREEDOM ! TO ALL GAMBIANS.

>=20

> MOMODOU JAGANA





Jagana!!

I don't deny that this action smells a little fishy to me;but at the

same time,I am mindful of the fact that the Immigration Authorities have

the mandate to see who comes IN and goes OUT of the country and that

they should have the power to expel anyone who illegally changes his

tourist visa into a work permit.I am sure that is the way things are

done in the country you are now residing!!



Regards Basss!!

------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 00:29:12 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

Message-ID: <

Alieu Jawara wrote:

>=20

> On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:

>=20

> > Moe,

> > i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,

> > being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense

> > muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women

> > chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is

> > stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some

> > bearing on the practice.

> > yaikah.

> >

> >

> Hello Yaika,

> Islam does not encourage FGM in any way, infact it is not

> recommended at all in Islam. In a true Islamic society there would be n=

o

> danger of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidan=

ce

> of the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought.

>=20

> Alieu.





Alieu!!

What do you mean by "In a true Islamic society there would be no danger

of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidance of

the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought." Are you

suggesting that every youngman and -woman in that society would be so

chaste and God fearing that noone would have sex before marriage?! I

can't recall ever reading that such a society ever existed anywhere in

the world.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 20:14:28 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE" (fwd)

---------- Forwarded message --------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 00:28:50 +0100

From: Thomas.Yormah <

To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <

Subject: AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE"



Dear Netters,



About a week ago I received a fat envelope containing old newspapers

published in SaLone; sent by Braima James in Benin. Here is an

article I came across which I'd like to

share with you; it is published in the October 3 edition of FOR DI PEOPLE

with Salieu Kamara as Ag. Editor but the article itself is credited to

ENDA PRESS (E) SERVICE. I don't have the service of a scanner today so I'm

typing it verbatim ...I hope. Those calling for a female perspective to

this debate now have yet another - very interesting - view.



AJA TOUNKARA Diallo Fatimata circumcises thousands of young girls every

year in Conacry, Guinea. The practice, she admits, causes untold health

problems for millions of African women in the cause of their lives,

particularly when they are given birth. So why does she do it? She

doesn't.



Rather than cut, Ms Tounkara, who began her career as a gynecologist,

just gives a little pinch ...enough to make the young initiates cry out.

Then she pours mercurochrome, a bright red antiseptic that looks like

blood, on their genitals, and wraps a bandage so tight that they "walk

funny and look like they are in pain."



Ms Tounkara, 58, has practised what she calls in French her SIMULACRUM

since 1969 and has taught it to mid-wives and traditional

circumcisionists in the area. But secrets can't last forever, she says,

and to the dismay of many she has gone public. Speaking at one of the

first subregional conferences on the subject in Guinea Bissau in July, Ms

Tounkara acknowledged that her approach may be a unique response to the

situation in her country. Although participants at the conference all

agreed that they are fighting what amounts to "female genital

mutilation", each had their own way of dealing with it.



For example, Fulani and Madingo societies, who have been practicing

circumcision for centuries, demands quite different approach from the

Diallo people, where some villages have only been doing it in the last

10 years, says Marie Helen Mottin Sylla who heads the group, Synergy

in Gender and development based in Darker Senegal. Some fighting the

practice accuse Tounkara of compromising the movement, says Mottin

Sylla. "But they are usually the ones removed from the reality of the

situation". "Some times the not-to-do-it-and-not-to-tell-it approach

is the best that is possible," she maintains. In Senegal, even a

member of the national anti-circumcision committee has told her own

mother that her daughters are circumcised. Last week in Sierra Leone,

the so-called "Bundo" secret society which is responsible for

circumcising an estimated 90 percent of all women in the country, held

mass protests against attempts in the local media to demonize their

custom, while in Senegal's Futa Toro region, all anti-circumcision

activities have ceased for fear of causing a social "explosion", says

Mottin Sylla. Those against circumcision have backed down, she says

"more people are now aware of options. It's the best we can do at the

moment."



Local responses are what is needed, emphasizes Mottin Sylla. "Yes,

it is an issue of power, but change comes by systematically

addressing people's motivations. With female circumcision they may be

tradition, religion, hygiene, notions of beauty or notions of what

African women should be." Some people believe circumcision is

necessary to limit a woman's ability to experience her sexuality.

For others it is needed to make adolescents aware of their

sexuality and to complete them as "gendered" individuals, with boys

and girls often circumcised at the same time. Thus opponents must

have different views. Some try to discourage the coming-of-age

celebrations associated with circumcision. But in other areas, such

as Guinea's sacred forest regions, circumcision is mostly

performed on older women once they have reached menopause. There

are those who believe that the first step is to eliminate

"backroom circumcisions".They advocate that only health workers

perform it in a sterile environment to minimize infections and

where parents can also be advised of the health risks. But for

others, medicalization legitimizes the mutilation of women,

particularly when doctors condone the practice. In Egypt last

year, after key Islamic scholars endorsed clitoridectomies, the

Health Ministry declared that it must be performed in

hospitals, to make the procedure safe for girls. Opponents

were shocked and the Egyptian organisation for Human Rights

filed a law suit against the Ministry.



Ms Tounkara underwent the painful "right of passage" when she

was eight years old, although she only began doing something

about it when 20 years later, a girl was brought to her who

had nearly bled to death. "The child survived," she narrates,

"though only after I rushed her to hospital for a blood

transfusion. She was hospitalized for two weeks and sick for

months afterwards." And she was one the lucky ones. Most

Guineans do not have access to modern health facilities. "When

something goes wrong the girls simply die." But Tounkara says

that in Guinea, you cannot just campaign against an an

ancestral custom. Here it is traditionally performed by the

wives of metal workers and coblers. They were not going to

just stop it and go hungry." As a midwife, she'd begin by

trying to convince parents not to have it done on their new

born daughters. "Then when they invariably said that there

relatives were just going to do it anyway, I would suggest

the simulacrum. We would take lots of photos." Tounkara

tells of superstitions associated with circumcision. "People

thought that without the ritual a girl would grow a penis,

and anyone who admitted they had not had it was excluded

from their society." But for Tounkara, outsiders also have

misconceptions. One is that sexual pleasure is not possible

when the clitoris is removed. "When Western women stand up

and tell circumcised women that we cannot experience sexual

pleasure they are laughed out of the room." Westerners also

often believe only Muslims do female circumcision, she says.

In fact Christians, Animists, even African Jews practice it.

In one part of Mali, religious Muslims are amongst those

that do not do it. she relays. Another (wrong) assumption

is that men do it to oppress women. "In fact in Guinea, men

are usually the ones trying to stop their daughters from

being circumcised," she says. "It is invariably the women

who offer the most resistance."



Many at the conference wondered whether Western activists

harm their cause. The delegate from the Gambia who was

interviewed in a programme on the subject in the ABCs 20/20 a

couple of years ago, spoke of how her views were

misrepresented. "They made it appear that I was against my

people. There is good and bad in all cultures. Many of my

friends and family were ashamed of me." Melissa Parker, an

anthropologist at London's Mary's Hospital Medical School

who has researched circumcision in the Sudan for over 10

years views Western society's growing outrage against female

circumcision as having more to do with its own conflicting

attitudes to sexuality than a real concern for the suffering

of African women. Parker, who has now rejected much of her

own earlier research as biased, says that unless Westerners

are more self-critical "understanding of female

circumcision will continue to be inadequate and

misleading." Western institutional support is welcome,

agreed the delegates, but they stressed that this is an

African problem which needs African solutions. Ms Tounkara

pointed out that she waited 16 years before going public. By

then thousands of Guinean women, who never knew what an

uncircumcised vagina looked like, had been tricked. "They

could see they had not grown penises and that their

husbands were happy to sleep with them." She still often

performs simulacrum, she says. Although she claims she

is no longer tricking people. "Now they are just

tricking themselves."



Cheers!



tom



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 20:21:22 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision (fwd)

Hello netters,this is a very interesting case on female circumcision in

Egypt. Read it carefully and take your notes.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 08:43:09 -0500

From: Observer <

To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <

Subject: Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision



Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision



Tradition Flouts Foreign Pressures To

Eliminate the Risky Practice



Last month, the parents of 4-year-old Amira Hassan

did what they thought was their duty as good Muslims: They hired the family

physician to snip off part of her genitals.



When she died a few hours later, apparently as a result of

complications from anesthesia, Mahmoud Hassan and his wife,

Atiyat, accepted it as God's will. Now the only thing that puzzles

them is why anyone thinks that the doctor, Ezzat Shehat, did

anything wrong.



"He is a good doctor," said Hassan, 27, a somber grocer with a

neatly trimmed mustache. "They should let him return to work."

The death of the little girl -- one of two who suffered the same fate

at the hands of the same doctor on the same day -- highlights the

immense challenge faced by women's health advocates and some

government officials in Egypt as they begin to confront the widely

practiced ritual known as female circumcision.



Having ignored the issue for decades, public health authorities in

Egypt this year were stunned by a national survey showing that 97

percent of married Egyptian women between the ages of 15 and

49 had undergone the procedure. Among women with daughters,

87 percent reported that at least one daughter had been circumcised or would be.



"They were all surprised," said Dara Carr, a researcher with

Maryland-based Macro International Inc., which conducted the

survey on behalf of the Egyptian government with funding from the

U.S. Agency for International Development. "I think the Egyptians

felt that this was a dying custom and that this was much, much

higher than they had expected."



Like other countries in Africa where female circumcision is

commonplace, Egypt has come under growing international pressure to curb the

practice. It has been linked to such potentially fatal health risks as

bleeding, infection and complications relating to anesthesia -- and, in

later life, problems in childbirth and sexual relations. That pressure led,

in July, to a decree by Health Minister Ismail Sallam barring health

professionals from performing the operation.



But the decree has encountered stiff resistance from Islamic

fundamentalists, including many within the medical establishment,

who defend the practice as necessary to protect women from the

consequences of excessive sexual desire.



Judging from a visit to this rural village, hemmed in by sugar-cane

fields on the west bank of the Nile 320 miles south of Cairo, the

ban has yet to touch the lives of ordinary Egyptians. Many people

said they had never heard of it. Others said they would ignore it.

And local prosecutors acknowledged that they investigate

circumcision cases with little vigor, if at all.



In the meantime, health workers say, girls as young as 3 continue

to undergo painful and sometimes risky surgery at the hands of

poorly trained midwives, village barbers and, in many cases, doctors who

work for the same ministry that is claiming to combat the practice.



Human rights advocates are divided on the best way to combat the phenomenon.

Some say Egypt's parliament should make female circumcision a criminal

offense. Still others say the government should concentrate on promoting

public awareness of the risks.



"People say that it is so deeply rooted that [making it a criminal

offense] will just drive it underground," said Marie Assaad, who

chairs a coalition of Egyptian nongovernmental organizations that is

trying to combat the problem. "Many doctors still believe it is a very

important protection against disease and immorality and that

talking against it is a Western fad."



Among religious conservatives in Egypt, female circumcision is

typically defended on the basis of sayings attributed to the prophet

Muhammad. But others contend the practice has no basis in Islam.

They note that it is unknown in ultraconservative Islamic countries

such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, occurs widely within Egypt's

Coptic Christian minority and may date to the time of the

pharaohs, long before the advent of Islam.



In sub-Saharan Africa, female circumcision is a tribal custom that

occurs across a broad spectrum of religions and cultures in more

than 20 countries. The operation can range in severity from partial

or full removal of the clitoris and surrounding tissue to a radical

procedure in which the external genitals are cut away and the area

closed with stitches, leaving only a small opening for urination and

menstruation.



Egypt's government and official media largely ignored the subject

until 1994, when CNN broadcast footage of a screaming 10-year-old Egyptian

girl undergoing the procedure at the hands of a Cairo barber.



After initially accusing the network of trying to embarrass Egypt in

front of foreign guests then in Cairo for a U.N. conference on

population, the government promised action. But it soon ran into

opposition from the Gad Haq Ali Gad Haq, then Egypt's senior

religious figure and the sheik of Cairo's Al Azhar University, who

warned that "girls who are not circumcised when young have a

sharp temperament and bad habits."



Ali Fattah, health minister at the time, tried to finesse the issue by

declaring that public hospitals would perform the operation only

one day a week. When Egyptian women's groups complained, he

banned the procedure in public hospitals, but not in private ones.



Sallam, the current health minister, has tried to close that loophole,

announcing in July that henceforth no licensed health professional

could perform the procedure. Sallam acknowledged in an interview, however,

that the Health Ministry has suspended or revoked the licenses of doctors in

just two circumcision cases, both of them involving deaths.



The government faces strong resistance from Egyptian doctors

such as Munir Mur, a British-trained professor of gynecology at

Cairo's Ain Shams University with a thriving private practice in the

upscale suburb of Heliopolis. Although Mur condemns the more

extreme varieties of circumcision -- he said his method removes a

fold over the clitoris while leaving the clitoris intact -- he has sued

to overturn the ministry's ban on grounds that it is contrary both to

Islam and sound medical practice.



"Most of our parents, mothers, aunts, sisters and so on have been

doing this for years, and no one was complaining," Mur said in an

interview.



Attitudes are even more entrenched in such rural villages as this

warren of mud-brick houses and narrow alleys just a few miles

from the five-star tourist palaces of Luxor on the opposite bank.



"Even if the law prohibits it, people will still do this operation," said

Hoda Abdelmoreed, 29, a vivacious mother of three who teaches

Arabic and religion at a high school in nearby Armant.



"Europe and the United States," she added, "need it more than we

do. They wouldn't have AIDs and all these other problems."



When the parents of Amira Hassan decided that she should be

circumcised, they turned to Shehat, the family doctor, who

worked at the shabby, two-story village clinic run by the Egyptian

Health Ministry.



Shehat had arranged to perform the operation along with two other

circumcisions on the morning of Oct. 13. According to Mahmoud Hassan, he

injected Amira with a general anesthetic and then circumcised her in the

family living room, a cramped, filthy

space lined with particle-board benches.



On the same morning, Shehat performed the operation another

girl, 3-year-old Warda Sayed. The two girls died several hours

later, apparently as a result of complications from the anesthetic.

The third girl survived. Shehat then returned to the houses of the

two dead girls, where he filled out certificates listing the cause of

death as "natural." Shehat declined to comment.



The Health Ministry has suspended Shehat pending the outcome

of the criminal investigation. But the doctor is still living at the clinic

with his wife. Sameh Bahiry, an assistant prosecutor in Armant,

said he does not expect charges to be filed. "We have no evidence

against him," he said in an interview. "Circumcision is not illegal in

Egypt."

Observer News







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 22:34:44 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended acts

Message-ID: <

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 00:45:50 -0500 (EST)

From: Kassim Abdullah <

To: ZANZINET <

Subject: Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended acts (fwd)





Excerpt from Dr. Jaafar Sheikh Idris' book on fasting.



RECOMMENDED ACTS



The fasting Muslim is recommended to follow the sunnah

of the Prophet (his customs and manners) in doing the following

acts:



(a) Eating before the break of dawn is recommended act.

This makes fasting easier and is, therefore, recommended to be

as late as possible, such a just before the call for the dawn

prayer.

(b) It is also recommended to break the fast immediately

after sunset.

(c) Also one should be more active in doing all kinds of

good deeds, foremost of which is the performing of the five daily

prayers at their proper times in congregation with other

Muslims and the giving of the poor-due (zakat). Besides the

obligatory prayers and zakat, one should try as much as one can to

do more of the non-obligatory but recommended prayers, specially

the tarawih prayers during the evening, on the night of Qadr in

particular, and being more generous in helping the poor and in

all ways of promoting the cause of Islam. One should also spend

more time reciting the Quran and pondering over the meanings of

its verses, and turn as often as possible to God, asking Him to

bestow His peace and blessings on the Prophet as well as asking

for one's forgiveness and the forgiveness of his brother Muslims.

(d) One also should not answer back anyone who insults

him but should only respond, "I am fasting."

(e) It is also recommended to offer specific supplications

at the time of breaking the fast. It has been reported that the

Prophet (peace be on him) said, "O Lord, it is for you that I have

offered my fasting and it is with provision from you that I am

breaking the fast. Accept (this fast) from me therefore, you are

the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing." OR the person may say, as the

Prophet also said, "Thirst has gone, the arteries are moist

and the reward is sure, if God will." (Recorded by al-Daraqutni.)

(f) To break the fast with some fresh dates if available,

otherwise with any available sweet fruits like grapes, is

considered a recommended act. "The Prophet's sunnah was to eat,

wear and ride whatever was available in his land, of whatever

Allah made permissible. Therefore, anyone who uses what is

available in his land would be following the sunnah." [Ibn

Taimiya]

(g) One should try to invite others, especially the poor,

for the meal that one breaks the fast.

(h) Finally, it is encouraged to spend the last ten days

of Ramadan in seclusion in a mosque. This practice is called

i`tikaf, a state of complete devotion to worship. Persons in

this state are not allowed to leave the mosque except for

personal necessities. Similarly, they are not allowed to have

sex with their spouses.





PERMISSIBLE ACTS



There are a number of acts that do not harm or affect the fast

whatsoever. These are called permissible acts. Below are some

examples.

(a) It is permissible to wear perfume while fasting. But

women are not allowed to do so if they intend to go out in public.

In fact, that act is neither permissible during Ramadan nor at

other times.

(b) There is no harm in brushing one's teeth with a siwak

or a brush. It is best, however, to avoid toothpaste while

fasting because if you swallow any of it, even inadvertently,

you will have broken your fast.

(c) Absentminded eating or drinking does not break the fast;

in fact the Prophet (peace be upon him) described it as "a provision

which God has brought upon you."

(d) It is also permissible to kiss your spouse, if you can

control yourself and not allow this to lead you to further,

prohibited acts.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 23:06:34 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Postelection activites.

Message-ID: <







Hello and Happy New Year,



Does anyone on the list have any information on the postelection activities of government in Banjul? I would like to know when and how we will make the transition from rule by decree to formal constitutional rule and also what will happen to the over 80 decrees passed under the AFPRC.



Also can anyone clarify the Vice-Presidency issue? Is the former vice-chairman now vice-president? Is he or will he be old enough under the law (NEW CONSTITUTION) or will the new APRC National Assembly pass a provision to enable him to continue as no. 2?



On the same note can anyone confirm that there have been cabinet changes?



I know that the administration's history of not cooperating with the press (or as some would see it, the press not cooperating with the regime) has caused many of us to revert to Radio Kang-Kang as a source for news, as unreliable as it may be, so please feel free to post any info directly to me if you feel uncomfortable broadcasting it.



Peace.



Lat (







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 12:47:08 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Membership list

Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:

>=20

> Friends, thank you very much for entering me to this world wide gambian

> network. My name is Asbj=F8rn Nordam, 49 years old, male, single, emplo=

yed

> by The Danish Olympic and Sports Confederation, as a consultant for the

> grass root sport in local clubs. I live in a small town -Skive, app.

> 30.000 inhabitants in the north-west part of Jutland, some 275 KM from

> Copenhagen. I=B4m one of the "mainly blue-collar, lower middle-class

> Europeans tourists", that come to your beaches once in a while. I see

> myself over the years as a more qualified "tourist", due to many of you=

,

> who has been =B4fighting=B4 with all my stupid questions, comments and =

eager

> to come to know more about you, your families, living conditions,

> politics, tribal, religious questions, etc. But most of all I come to

> learn many of you as my best friends, such as Mr. Momodou Camara, Mr.

> George Njanko Joof, Mr. Momodou S. Sidibeh, Mr. Sidi and Mr. Sarjo

> Manneh, Mr. Sawalo Jack (The Gambia College) and many many others. You

> will have to excuse both my bad english (some of you do often correct m=

y

> spelling and bad grammar) and my lack of practicing this computor-world.

> It=B4s here on my job I have got the oppertunity to join this network, =

but

> we have just started, and I have no cources, nor experiences. It has

> been interesting to read all the information given the last 5 days,

> but you must wait patiently for my answers og debate-comments. I have

> some. Asbj=F8rn Nordam

>=20

> >----------

> >From:

> >Sent: 10. January 1997 16.55

> >To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> >Subject: Membership list

> >

> >Hi folks,

> >Here is the membership-list of the Gambia-l.

> >Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to, you

> >have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.

> >

> >Please send in you introduction if you have not yet done so.

> >

> >

> >***

> >Issues Mailing List *** *** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996

> >

> >--- The current list settings are as follows:

> >13:12:35 1996 : 2423

> >





Hello Mr.Asbjorn!!



This is Bass, your friend in qatar.Its really great to have you on

this list,and I have no doubt in my mind that you will love it.You

know,I have been trying to persuade our mutual friend,

Mr. Sidibeh to join us,but somehow he has still not done so.So,please

try to talk him into joining us,because I am sure he would love as soon

as he has had a taste of what its like.



So,once again, Valkommen my friend to the Gambian Bantaba!!



------------------------------



Date: 13 Jan 1997 11:22:18 +0100

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

I have been following the dicussion about Female circumcision with great

interest. I read the other day an article on the same subject in New

African of Jan. 1997 and WONDER-WONDER.



THE AGONY OF DAPHNE

Sierra Leonean women have been marching and counter marching over the

burning issue of female circumcision. Women of the secret Bondo society

marched on the State House in Freetown, demanding that President Tejan

Kabbah should state the government position on the issue. They carried

placards and sang provocative songs against those who want the primitive

practice of genital mutilation to be abolished. They carried their

demonstrations to the newspaper offices of FOR DI PEOPLE and EXPO TIMES

and the progressive campaigner Olayinka Koso-Thomas. They have all been

campaigning for abolition. Koso-Thomas and her friends have been

organising counter-demonstrations.

But much to the surprise of all concerned, the Minister of Tourism and

Cultural Affairs, Mrs Shirley Gbujama took the side of the Bondo women,

calling on them to "tear the mouth of anybody who opposes the custom of

female circumcision."

The true horror of primitive practice was demonstrated by the case of 28

year-old Daphne Pratt. She required a blood transfusion and 15 stitches

when she had been forcibly circumcised by members of the secret Bondo

society. She had just returned from Liberia and had stayed into Bondo

territory by mistake.

"About 40 women apperoached me, singing their society songs and said that

since I was inside the secret bush, they would have me forcibly

initiated."

Daphne Pratt said in the struggle that followed she was slashed on her

legs and hands before her vagina was multilated. She was bleeding

profusely and her genital area was badly scarred. She had to have four

pints of blood when she was brought to the Connaught Hospital in Freetown

for treatment. Dr Sandy said she had cuts all over her body and he had to

give her 15 stitches. The case of Daphne Pratt has caused a public outcry

and will certainly do the cause of the traditionalists no good.

Is it the war, or a return to barbarism that is making Sierra Leonean

women campaign for such a primitive practice as female circumcision ? Are

the acting illegally or is it a call from their ancestors?



Take care!



Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD-OSLO

Norway





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 12:10:21 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re:Poilitics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <

Mr. Jawara, M.K.!



To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to return

to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to some as

Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is so

wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to abandon a

civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this matter,

if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you blinded

by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic

servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a

domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic servant"

but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid (and

sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not the

jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.



On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you that

the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies in

order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation in the

country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara to

manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ousted

President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to power.

Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical and

common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be

delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal card

to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell this

to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your

information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way for a

more decentralized political system that allows more participation from all

communities. Tell me if am wrong.



On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary to

the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for

conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have to go

through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you were

busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the difference

between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my

family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully as

things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family one

comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how

Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more importantly

any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide by

what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argument.

Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in

expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote them?

Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sense and

intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to

figure out such simple things but common sense.



On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for reminding

us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our

country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day

light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the BBC

after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Imams

to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were

picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a police

truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All this

justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more than

two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about Assan

Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclosing

fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara in an

interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will dance

to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or may I

rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office of

Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the rulings of

the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the dignity of

the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment to

the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our nation

by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nation

knows is a theif in case of his absence. =20



I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when you

do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in your

champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking. If

we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's

(Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on official

duties.



Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purpose

of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jawara)

administration.



Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jammeh)

mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has never

been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The other

thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we as

Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scenario

can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military

governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemies".

Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is even

suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. For

your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails does not

exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are interested

you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.



GOD BLESS GAMBIA

:))))) Abdou Oujimai







----------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 13:49:18 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Politics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <

Mr Touray, K. / Dear Members!



I think you (Touray) misunderstood me in some of the points I was trying to

elaborate. I need not go into the Jawara-Jammeh-Kukoi connections, thanks to

Famara for clarifying that point.=20



I need not be reminded that we have been and are still enjoying a multi

tribal community. Myself I am one of the best examples of this notion. I am

a jola who received some of my raising-up by the Aku, mingled with almost

all tribes and speak jola, mandinka, wollof and Aku all fluently. I am very

much aware of the fact that tribalism is not being practiced by the average

Gambian (Jammeh would never have been President if that were the case). My

point was politicians and some individuals (especially the so-called

intellectuals) who are using the tribal card to win them some votes or

spread a propaganda that would eliminate Jammeh. The consequences of such

tendencies as I emphasized are, the crisis in Bosnia and in the heart of our

dearest continent, Rwanda and Burundi. A duplication of such crises is what

I am advocating to prevent in our tiny nation.



On the comparison of Jawara and Jammeh, I just can't see how we can possibly

separate the two when dealing with Gambia's politics (yesterday, today and

tomorrow). Revisiting the past gives us an advantage of knowing what was

wrong and what can be done about it presently and helps us pave the way for

a better future.



On foreign politics, I am so very conscious of the fact that we are living

in an inter-dependent world. Our (Africa in general) problem is, our

decisions, for instance foreign policy, is being influenced from outside, to

be precise, the West. And as long as our leaders are not in the position of

putting the interest of their respective countries first, then we will

forever continue on seeking refuge in the West. Remember, Kwame Nkurumah

warned of neo-colonialism long, long ago. Our generation would be rather

blind or foolish not to understand this and act promptly. Is Gambia or any

nation not free to choose her partners in bilateral cooperation? Are we to

be dictated by USA's foreign policy, for instance, regardless what it means

for our people? I guess not. Why do you think President Reagan and his

closest ally Thatcher were loved by their people? It's because they put the

interest of their peoples first. Despite my disapprovement of most of their

policies I commend and respect them for their patriotism. If USA was could

do anything necessary to block the re-appointment of Boutros Gallie as UN

Sect. General because of the "AMERICAN INTEREST" who will deny Gambia of

safeguarding the "GAMBIAN INTEREST".=20



Please let us together stop being passive and start to change our mentality

of dependency (note: not inter-dependency) and save our children from the

lack of respect and dignity we are encountering today.



Let me borrow the words of nation-loving Americans...=20

GOD BLESS GAMBIA

:)))) Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 09:34:09 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Poilitics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Mr. Gibba:



Our maids were called "mbindaans". Jolas, Serers, Mandingoes, Wollofs,

just to name some, have at one time or another sought work as domestics.

It is unfortunate that some people would not pay the people who have

helped them raise their kids and do 80% of their household work. An

answer may lie in an enforcement agency were complaints can be lodged

against unconscionable people like that and force them to pay.

Insulting them the way Yaya Jammeh did was uncalled for. These are

honest people trying to earn an honest living doing what they saw as

being available to them. When they get sent back to their villages,

what would they engage in for sustenance? Did Yaya had a program to

help them, back in their villages, maintain a respectable living? I

don't think so. If they had availability in their villages they would

have stayed. We are in foreign countries to seek something - be it

education at a higher level or money. Please, re-think your support of

Yaya's unthought-of statement.

>

The fact that Jammeh and his gang are going after journalists the same

way the former regime did should give us cause for concern. I assume

this would be "the regime with a difference" and should therefore

refrain from repeating that which they are trying to expunge. Then

again, "the soldiers with a difference" turned out not to be different

at all.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 09:45:49 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Comments on Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Mr. Gibba:



(here is to our Gambia(ness))



My dad's mom was the off-spring of a jola and a manjago. His dad that

of a 'gourmett" wollof and a mandinka-fanafana. Not even going into my

mom's side, and the fact that I identify and know 90% of my relatives on

both sides, how would you classify me? I am a GAMBIAN!!! Collectively,

if we all identify as Gambians ( I may be idealistic on this issue) what

would our society be like?. No one has a higher claim to any one

'tribe' than the other, expecially in the SeneGambia region. We are in

Europe and the West, and I doubt if any one of us has heard a person of

these places being tribalised and that says a lot for the strength they

have as nations.



>----------

>From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP:

>Sent: Friday, January 10, 1997 8:13AM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Comments on Tribalism & Politics

>

>HI THERE, BROTHERS & SISTERS!!

>

>A COMMENT ON TRIBALISM (BY FAMARA) & ELECTIONS (BY KEVIN CONNOR)

>

>FAMARA,thanks for the forwards. I commend you on your piece on tribalism. We

>should not be naive and/or pretend tribalism doesn't exist because it does.

>I mean as a "******" in Norway I would be very foolish to pretend as if

>racism doesn't exist here and I would even be more foolish (as a jola) to

>neglect the fact that tribal tendencies exist in today's Gambian political

>scenario. Hey, don't get me wrong (I know what many will be thinking - "aha,

>I know where this guy is coming from...", I've heard it many times before,

>but for the records, what I believe is what is of relevance). The point is

>if we don't address issues like tribalism in Gambia at this earliest stage,

>wouldn't it be too late to duplicate Boskier, and our nearest neighbors

>(Rwanda and Burundi). For me President Jammeh ("Jola-ndingo / Jolabi") has

>proofed, SO FAR, to be a much promising Head of State than Ex-president

>Jawara regardless what tribe they belong. The same way I would manifest that

>Ex-president Jawara is a better choice to head the nation than "Rebel and

>Public-Enemy-#1" Kukoi Samba Sanyang (a jola too). For me what comes first

>is our GAMBIA - belonging to all ethnic groups. Our duty as concerned

>citizens is to support and encourage Jammeh to keep on the tremendous way he

>has started leading our country at the same time remind him not to be so

>comfortable and forget our common interest as Jawara did. This could be done

>through constructive criticism (not destructive propaganda).

>

>I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger opposition in

>the National Assembly (something Gambian politics never enjoyed). Let's hope

>that by the next election year Gambians will be more aware, politically, and

>an even stronger opposition will emerge to create a foundation for a

>balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us. In this I commend KEVIN

>CONNORS in his awakening piece. I mean if today's Gambian electoral system

>(with all it's new structures, to mention just one, the Independent

>Electoral Commission) is not "free and fair", I don't know what we can call

>the system under the former government (whereby all the electoral mechanism

>was under the control of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed

>by the minister (a contender himself). With an independent electoral body, a

>higher percentage of the opposition (all political parties represented) in

>the National Assembly, if we don't see this as a solid foundation for a

>better and more matured political structure in Gambia, then we might as well

>entrust the country in the hands of tyrant like Kukoi. Remember there are

>many things needed to be corrected in Gambia. It takes time and a strong and

>determined government with guts (NB! not a dictatorial) to bring about these

>changes. This might in some cases take the form of strong or "harsh"

>decision-making which some of us might call dictatorship. It takes strong

>and bold decision-making to transform a Gambian society (in particular) any

>other society from colonial and neo-colonial legacies of dependence. Most of

>we Gambians (even the so called intellectuals) don't acknowledge this long

>and painful process. We are made to be used to nepotism and corruption that

>when measures are taken to curb such ill-doings, we don't understand the

>consequential hardship as something we must necessarily go through, rather

>we deliberately interpret the situation as negative economic indicators for

>the country. Since no one has the opportunity to embezzle openly, thus cash

>no longer circulate as it did, this for some is a set-back for Jammeh's

>government. But it takes only a strong decision-making government to

>transform us from such mentalities. As far as I am concerned, Jammed's

>government has proofed to have these qualities so far. This reflects on it's

>foreign policy too where Gambia comes first regardless to what country we

>are dealing with , superpower or not.

>

>As concerned and patriotic citizens, the last thing we need as we approach

>the next century, as I would emphasize again, is destructive propaganda by

>self-centred or tribalist individuals. Only constructive critiques can make

>a better Gambia, if not for us, but for our children.

>

>May the light shine bright on us...

>GOD BLESS GAMBIA

------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 20:14:20 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Poilitics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <

Abdou Gibba wrote:

>=20

> Mr. Jawara, M.K.!

>=20

> To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to re=

turn

> to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to som=

e as

> Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is =

so

> wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to aban=

don a

> civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this ma=

tter,

> if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you bli=

nded

> by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic

> servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a

> domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic ser=

vant"

> but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid =

(and

> sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not=

the

> jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.

>=20

> On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you t=

hat

> the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies =

in

> order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation i=

n the

> country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara=

to

> manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ouste=

d

> President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to p=

ower.

> Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical=

and

> common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be

> delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal=

card

> to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell t=

his

> to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your

> information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way f=

or a

> more decentralized political system that allows more participation from=

all

> communities. Tell me if am wrong.

>=20

> On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary =

to

> the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for

> conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have =

to go

> through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you we=

re

> busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the differenc=

e

> between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my

> family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully a=

s

> things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family =

one

> comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how

> Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more import=

antly

> any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide=

by

> what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argu=

ment.

> Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in

> expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote =

them?

> Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sens=

e and

> intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to

> figure out such simple things but common sense.

>=20

> On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for remi=

nding

> us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our

> country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day

> light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the B=

BC

> after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Im=

ams

> to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were

> picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a po=

lice

> truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All t=

his

> justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more =

than

> two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about A=

ssan

> Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclos=

ing

> fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara =

in an

> interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will =

dance

> to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or ma=

y I

> rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office o=

f

> Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the ruling=

s of

> the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the digni=

ty of

> the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment =

to

> the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our n=

ation

> by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nat=

ion

> knows is a theif in case of his absence.

>=20

> I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when=

you

> do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in y=

our

> champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking=

.. If

> we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's

> (Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on offic=

ial

> duties.

>=20

> Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purp=

ose

> of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jaw=

ara)

> administration.

>=20

> Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jamme=

h)

> mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has =

never

> been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The =

other

> thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we =

as

> Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scen=

ario

> can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military

> governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemi=

es".

> Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is e=

ven

> suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. Fo=

r

> your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails doe=

s not

> exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are inter=

ested

> you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.

>=20

> GOD BLESS GAMBIA

> :))))) Abdou Oujimai

>=20

> ----------------------------------

>=20

> Kristin Miskov Nodland

> Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier

> Universitetet i Bergen

> H=F8yteknologisenteret

> 5020 Bergen

> Tel.: 55 58 42 47

> Fax.: 55 58 96 87





MR.GIBBA!!

A BRILLIANT RESPONSE!! I CAN'T SAY IT BETTER MYSELF.KEEP THE GOOD

WORK.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 19:39:17 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <19970113183824.AAC20988@LOCALNAME>



momodou, I have tried to send messages twice, but they got returned by the

listprotocol. It says that I am not subsscribed. However I have been

receiving mails.





Mr. Gibba, some of your points are articulate and factual, but they are

irrelevant to what Mr. Musa Jawara was pointing out. I don't see any

phrase that compares and contrasts the Jammeh regime to that of Jawara's by

Musa.



If the jawara regime was corrupt, had some ethics problems, violated the

Human Rights of some citizens and was tribalitic, these do not justify that

the Jammeh regime should adopt so.



Its pointless to even imagine that Foni was carved into ONLY TWO

constituencies as a consequence of tribalism. Any one that uses his or her

common sense knows that Jawara had no resons to do so simply because he was

in no competition with any one who who had the potential to easily sweep

those regions. As far as Jammeh's, he felt threatened and decided to do so.

>From a clear source (a member of the PIEC), people from casamance were

coming in the region to be registered for voting , and their denial by the

young PIEC officils led to their detetion(PIEC OFFICIALS) at the Kalagi

Police Station.



I was sick to the stomach when your first posting to the list was the

tribal issue.Of all the campaign rallies that I have seen on tape, I have

not heard anyone denouncing any other tribe or ethnic group. It is Jammeh

and his Crew who was using this as campaign tool to get into the those

Gambians with feeble minds.



Please let us give every thing a fair judgement, and stop acting like

illitrates in order to lift up our prestigious small country that is

sagging deep into a "potential well" (Quantum Mechanics). In the long run,

there may not be any energy source to overcome that energy barrier.



Numukunda



























>Mr. Jawara, M.K.!

>to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to some as

>Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is so

>wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to abandon a

>civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this matter,

>if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you blinded

>by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic

>servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a

>domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic servant"

>but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid (and

>sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not the

>jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.

>

>On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you that

>the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies in

>order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation in the

>country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara to

>manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ousted

>President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to power.

>Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical and

>common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be

>delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal card

>to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell this

>to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your

>information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way for a

>more decentralized political system that allows more participation from all

>communities. Tell me if am wrong.

>

>On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary to

>the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for

>conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have to go

>through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you were

>busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the difference

>between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my

>family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully as

>things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family one

>comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how

>Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more importantly

>any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide by

>what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argument.

>Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in

>expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote them?

>Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sense and

>intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to

>figure out such simple things but common sense.

>

>On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for reminding

>us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our

>country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day

>light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the BBC

>after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Imams

>to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were

>picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a police

>truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All this

>justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more than

>two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about Assan

>Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclosing

>fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara in an

>interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will dance

>to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or may I

>rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office of

>Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the rulings of

>the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the dignity of

>the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment to

>the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our nation

>by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nation

>knows is a theif in case of his absence.

>

>I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when you

>do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in your

>champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking. If

>we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's

>(Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on official

>duties.

>

>Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purpose

>of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jawara)

>administration.

>

>Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jammeh)

>mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has never

>been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The other

>thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we as

>Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scenario

>can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military

>governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemies".

>Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is even

>suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. For

>your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails does not

>exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are interested

>you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.

>

>GOD BLESS GAMBIA

>:))))) Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>

>----------------------------------

>

>Kristin Miskov Nodland

>Senter for miljc- og ressursstudier

>Universitetet i Bergen

>Hcyteknologisenteret

>5020 Bergen

>Tel.: 55 58 42 47

>Fax.: 55 58 96 87







Baba Krubally of Seattle has been added to the list. We welcome him and

will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





New Member.

My name is Momodou Loum. I heard about Gambia-l from Raye sosseh.

It is a great pleasure to be on the list. All the best to each and

everyone of you.

Momodou.



Numukunda & Gambia-l,



As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou

Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning

the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one

question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.

1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER

TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL

COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,

BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?



Shalom,

Famara.



>Numukunda & Gambia-l,

>

>As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou

>Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning

>the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one

>question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.

>1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER

>TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL

> COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,

>BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?

>

>Shalom,

>Famara.





Because Yahya Jammeh referred to him as a tribalist, the only weapon he

thought was feasible for his victory and it woked on the Gambian people.



Darboe







>Numukunda & Gambia-l,

>

>As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou

>Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning

>the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one

>question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.

>1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER

>TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL

> COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,

>BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?

>

>Shalom,

>Famara.



Because Yahya Jammeh referred to him as a tribalist, the only weapon he

thought was feasible for his victory and it woked on the Gambian people.

As far as referring to to his "MULTI-ETHNIC" connections, he was trying to

show people like you that it is impossible for him to be tribalist coming

from a family of such a diverse ethnicity.

Just to make theresponse short.



Numukunda







> * Distribution is free of charge.

> * Reposting and reproduction are allowed (with acknowledgement).

> * Comments and Subscription Requests To:

> -----------------------------------------------------------------

> In this issue:

> * TENSIONS MOUNT IN KHARTOUM & EASTERN FRONT

> * SADIG AL-MAHDI GOES INTO EXILE

> * HIGHER EDUCATION MINSTER DISMISSED

> * FINANCE MINISTER IN TROUBLE

> * AIR SANCTIONS DEFERRED AGAIN

> * RED CROSS HOSTAGES FREED

> * ARAKIS DEAL ANNOUNCED

> * ECONOMIC POINTERS

> * SHORT NEWS ITEMS

> -----------------------------------

>

> * TENSIONS MOUNT IN KHARTOUM & EASTERN FRONT

>

> Tension has been high on the Sudanese-Eritrean border after the

> Governor of Kassala state, Maj. Gen. Abuelgasim Ibrahim Mohamed, said

> that he has declared a 'red alert' against possible attacks from

> Eritrea. He said some 2,000 mujahideen (National Islamic Front

> militia known as Popular Defence Forces - PDF) have been mobilized

> and are on standby. 'Women of the state are prepared to provide

> food for the mujahideen' he was quoted as saying.

> In October, Defence Minister, Hassan Abdel Rahman, told the

> National Assembly (parliament) that more than 300,000 mujahideen are

> in the border area near Eritrea. Hassan Al-Turabi, NIF leader and

> parliament speaker, said military confrontation with Eritrea is

> eminent and the door for reconciliation with the opposition is now

> closed. In a show of government mistrust of the regular army,

> especially after the defection of several officers who joined the

> opposition in Eritrea, Turabi told parliament that the PDF should be

> the major force in eastern Sudan, since the army alone would not be

> enough, and called upon all Sudanese from the east, west and north

> to carry arms and join the battle.

> As the build-up for battle mounted, international relief aid

> organisations and UN agencies withdrew all their staff working in

> the area.

> Events in the eastern front developed rapidly, as the National

> Democratic Alliance (NDA), an umbrella organisation of all opposition

> political parties based in Asmara and Cairo, announced it is

> escalating its operations along the Eritrean-Sudanese border.

> Many sources reported fierce clashes, by the end of December,

> between NDA forces and the government army and PDF militia, in which

> an army helicopter was shot down. The Sudanese army command issued

> a statement saying that three soldiers, on board a military

> helicopter, were killed when their plane, patrolling the border,

> was shot down by Eritrean anti-aircraft fire. The NDA, in Military

> Communique #1, said its forces (composed of the SPLA, New Sudan

> Brigade, Sudanese Allied Forces and the Beja Congress), ambushed

> government troops in Hamoshkoraib, near the Portsudan-Kassala

> highway, killing 50 soldiers and wounding 120 others. They have

> also seized loads of arms, vehicles and communication equipment.

> The names of 12 of those killed, and 4 taken prisoner, were listed

> in their communique, which also said the NDA forces shot down the

> army helicopter with SAM-7 missiles.

> Although many sources report that battles are still raging along

> the border, little detailed information is available at present.

>

> Meanwhile, tension in the capital Khartoum is also mounting,

> after rumours of the disappearance of a large cache of arms, including

> heavy arms, from the army HQ in Khartoum. Security in the capital

> has been stepped up dramatically, with armed soldiers guarding

> strategic buildings and people and cars are now being routinely

> searched in the streets of Khartoum.

> When people heard a sound of gunfire in Khartoum centre, they

> immediately took cover and all shops closed, in a clear indication

> of the degree of tension and the level of trouble anticipation.

> The authorities later said that a policeman, involved in a dispute

> with army soldiers, fired the shots.

> In another more dramatic incident, and what is believed to be an

> assassination attempt, a soldier fired his gun inside the Friendship

> Palace during the Independence Day celebrations, and in the presence

> of President al-Bashir and Hassan al-Turabi. The authorities denied

> it was an assassination attempt and said the gun was fired by mistake,

> but one person died, and another injured, as a result.

> Mass demonstrations were also reported on January 5, in several

> parts of the capital, where police used tear gas and gunfire to

> disperse the demonstrators. Many arrests were made among the

> demonstrators and well-known opposition figures.

>

>

> * SADIG AL-MAHDI GOES INTO EXILE

>

> Former Prime Minister and leader of the Umma Party, Sadig al-Mahdi,

> had, this month, fled Sudan to neighbouring Eritrea. Al-Mahdi, who had

> been either in detention or under house arrest since Omer al-Bashir

> overthrew him in 1989, said the military government is using him

> as a hostage by linking its treatment to him to the activities of

> the opposition abroad.

> Al-Mahdi's flight was organised and supervised by his son,

> Abdel Rahman, an army officer dismissed by the current government.

> They left Khartoum in the early hours of Monday December 9, and

> traveled overland in a journey that took them 12 hours to reach

> the Eritrean border. They traveled in 5 cars, with 25 heavily-armed

> guards, who joined them at predetermined locations along the route.

> Al-Mahdi said he left letters to President al-Bashir and

> Hassan al-Turabi calling on them to concede to the people's demands

> of freedom and democracy. 'If they continue their partisan fanatism,

> then the Sudanese people will continue their efforts to regain their

> rights by all possible means, and the regime alone takes responsibility

> for what will happen' he said.

> The fleeing of Sadig al-Mahdi was a major coup for the NDA, and a big

> blow to the government, which persevered on the belief in the strength

> of its security apparatus. The ability of al-Mahdi, who was under

> around-the-clock surveillance, to slip away that easily, shows the

> incompetence and inefficiency of its much-feared security system.

> The incident caused a lot of turmoil within the government circles

> and more than 50 security staff were reported arrested and are being

> interrogated following al-Mahdi's escape.

> President al-Bashir said al-Mahdi's 'joining the so-called opposition

> would not frighten the revolution and would not affect its adherence to

> its civilized project'. On the other hand, Hassan al-Turabi, in his

> usual way of blessing tragedies, was quoted as saying that al-Mahdi's

> escape proves that the three wanted suspects, who are believed to have

> entered Sudan from Ethiopia, following the attempt on the life of

> President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, must have slipped out the same way

> as al-Mahdi did.

>

> Al-Mahdi is now visiting Cairo, and said he intends to visit

> Saudi Arabia, the UK and the USA.

> Although al-Mahdi said he received a telephone call from the Egyptian

> Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Yousif Wali, who

> invited him to visit Cairo, Wali said the visit was arranged upon

> al-Mahdi's request.

> While al-Mahdi met with Wali and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Amr Mousa,

> President Mubarak met, for the first time in four years, with Mohamed

> Osman al-Mirghani, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and

> head of the NDA. Four days later, Mubarak met with Sadig al-Mahdi.

> The dominant topic under discussion in these meetings was the issue

> of self-determination for southern Sudan, an issue the Egyptians

> vehemently object to. Reliable sources reported that al-Mahdi failed

> to convince Egyptian officials to accept the idea of a referendum in

> southern Sudan.

> Meanwhile, Sudan called the Egyptian charge de affairs in Khartoum to

> convey their protest to al-Mahdi's visit to Egypt.

>

>

> * HIGHER EDUCATION MINSTER DISMISSED

>

> The Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research,

> Dr. Abdel Wahab Abdel Rahim Al-Mubarak, has been relieved from his

> duty by President Omer al-Bashir and was replaced by former minister

> Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

> His dismissal was a direct consequence of his statement to the

> National Assembly in which he strongly criticized the policies of the

> 'higher education revolution' especially the proliferation of universities.

> In his statement, the minister said that the expansion in the

> universities was not accompanied by an increase in the qualified

> members of staff.

> This led the universities to relax the required academic qualifications

> for staff and increased the use of part-timers from other

> universities and government departments, which resulted in the

> lowering of academic standards.

> He also said that the infrastructure of the universities did not

> develop with the increased number of students, and the opening of the

> new universities did not take account of academic and administrative

> requirements. He proposed the merger of some of the universities and

> colleges and the stopping of the creation of any new university or

> college.

> When appointed, the minister told some University professors that the

> policies of Ibrahim Ahmed Omer were destroying higher education in

> Sudan.

> During the previous months, the minister formed a committee chaired by

> the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Khartoum, Prof. Mudathir

> al-Tingari, to examine the situation at the new universities. The

> committee, which included senior academics from University of Khartoum and

> the Islamic University, visited all the new universities and recommended

> the merger of the these universities and the closure of many of the

> colleges, but NIF members in the government rejected the

> recommendations as they were seen as the reversal of one of the most

> important policies of the salvation revolution.

>

> The Sudanese universities, 24 public and 14 private colleges and

> universities, suffer from an acute shortage in teaching staff which

> reaches 80 per cent. Teaching is conducted by staff with no higher degrees.

> In order to bridge the gap, 81 foreign staff were appointed with salaries

> starting from $1000 a month in comparison with $25 for the Sudanese staff.

> According to the latest statistics, 735 seconded university staff refused

> to return to Sudan at the end of their secondment.

> Khartoum University lost more than 304 staff members, 42 per cent of

> its strength, in recent months, while University of Sudan (former Khartoum

> Polytechnic) lost 159 staff, 59 per cent, and University of Juba 121

> staff, 72 per cent.

> During last September alone, 53 staff members from University of Sudan

> left the country. The corresponding numbers from University of Gezira,

> University of Khartoum, and Neilein (formerly Cairo branch) are 12, 26 and 8.

> University budgets do not cover more than 24 per cent of their needs,

> which led the University of Khartoum to propose to accept students, who

> are prepared to pay hard currency, outside the normal admission procedure.

> The controversial proposal by Khartoum University Vice-Chancellor was

> rejected by the, now former, minister of higher education and the

> National Council of Higher Education. To go around the admission

> regulations, new (paying) students will be admitted to the Institute of

> Extramural Studies, then transferred, after one year, to the faculty of

> their choice. Fees are $3,000 a year for art and social studies and

> $5,000 for sciences and technical studies. The University of Khartoum

> has already started applying this system with the new intake in

> December 1996. In protest, the University of Khartoum students

> staged a 48-hour strike.

> The new minister of higher education is said to be a supporter of

> the fee-paying system.

>

>

> * FINANCE MINISTER IN TROUBLE

>

> Presenting his budget for fiscal year 1997, the Finance Minister,

> Dr. Osman Abdel Wahab, said Sudan's inflation rate dropped from

> 166 per cent in July to 133 per cent in November. He attributed the

> improvement to the measures taken by his ministry, which included

> control of money supply, the reduction of government spending and

> the crack down on illegal dealing in foreign currency.

> The exchange rate had remained steady for the last few months. Since

> August, the official rate for 1 US$ was 1,454 Sudanese Pounds (SP), and

> on the black market 1,700 SP down from 2,000 in July.

> Despite the minister's assertion of economic improvement, the

> economic difficulties, felt by the majority of the population, continue

> to be a major problem for the government. A parliamentary committee

> reported that an average family earns the equivalent of $20 per month,

> while it needs at least 11 times that, or $220, to cover expenses.

> The committee recommended an immediate change in salaries so as to

> cover the cost of living.

> The Finance Minister provoked a stormy row in parliament when he called

> for the cancellation of tax and custom duty exemptions for all commercial

> activities of charity and humanitarian organisations. He said that

> charities had turned into trading firms denying the treasury of millions

> of pounds in tax exemptions. He also accused those organisations of

> engaging in black marketeering, therefore weakening the national currency.

> 'They can buy the dollar at any price because they know, at the end of

> the day, they will be profiting in view of the high exemptions they

> receive' he said.

> Most members of parliament, including parliament speaker Hassan al-Turabi,

> strongly objected to the removal of tax exemptions.

> It is common knowledge in Sudan, that these organisations, which had

> turned into a jungle of powerful financial institutions, are fully

> controlled by the NIF.

> The Finance Minister threatened to resign if parliament refused to

> endorse the tax cancellations with immediate effect. President Bashir

> gave his backing to his finance minister and asked parliament to approve

> the changes.

> To find a way out, parliament voted to postpone taking a decision

> indefinitely.

> Ignoring the parliament decision, President Bashir issued a provisional

> order canceling tax and customs exemptions for all relief and charity

> organisations.

> Having touched on such a sensitive issue, the future of the finance

> minister, a devout member of the NIF himself, now hangs on the balance,

> and there are strong indications that he will soon lose his job.

>

>

> * AIR SANCTIONS DEFERRED AGAIN

>

> The UN Security Council has, yet again, postponed the implementation of

> the UN resolution 1070, which imposes an air embargo on Sudan, for

> another six weeks.

> Although the resolution was adopted by the SC on August 16, implementation

> was deferred for 90 days to give Sudan a chance to hand over to Ethiopia

> the three suspects in connection with the assassination attempt against

> the Egyptian President in June 95.

> On November 23, the SC voted for a 30-day postponement due to a

> French-Russian request that the SC should further study the negative

> impact of flight sanctions on Sudan and the consequences of the

> implementation of the resolution.

> On December 20, the SC decided to give another six weeks for further

> investigation into the case. Italy joined France, Russia and Egypt in

> drawing attention to the possible suffering of the poor Sudanese

> civilian population as a consequence of an air ban.

> Despite adopting the decision in August after careful examination of

> the evidence against Sudan, the SC now requested Ethiopia to provide

> all necessary documents on the investigation and trial of the other

> three suspects involved in the assassination attempt.

> Sudan, on its part, expressed relief at the SC decision, and said it

> had sent a message to the SC explaining that implementing Resolution 1070

> would have negative effects on the unity and security of Sudan.

> Ali Osman Taha said, on TV, the SC is looking for a way out, after it

> had realized that the suspects are not in Sudan.

> The US, disillusioned by the failure of the UN to deal effectively

> with Sudan, is going its own way. Following the announcement, last month,

> of its decision to send nearly $20 million of military equipment to

> Sudan's neighbours, the US took further steps to put more pressure on

> the Sudanese government. The visit by the US ambassador to Sudan,

> Timothy Carney, to the opposition NDA Headquarters in Asmara

> (the previous Sudan Embassy), and his long meeting with NDA leaders,

> was seen as a strong message to the Khartoum government and a formal

> recognition of the NDA in exile.

> Another significant event is the meeting of President Clinton,

> together with Vice-President Gore and the US National Security Advisor,

> Anthony Lake, with the Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, while on

> a visit to the US in mid-December. The press release from the White

> House said the meeting discussed the stability in East Africa and the

> situation in Sudan.

>

>

> * RED CROSS HOSTAGES FREED

>

> The breakaway rebel group (SPLA-Bahr al-Ghazal), led by Kerbino

> Kwanyn Bol, who allied with the Khartoum government, had released, on

> December 8, the three Red Cross workers held hostage in southern Sudan

> since their plane mistakenly landed in Wunrok, in Gogerial Province,

> in November 1st, to take home injured SPLA soldiers after receiving

> treatment in a hospital in Kenya.

> An American pilot, a Kenyan co-pilot and an Australian nurse, were

> released, after 38 days of captivity, by the intervention of US

> congressman Bill Richardson.

> Richardson traveled to the area accompanied by the American ambassador

> to Sudan, Timothy Carney and the Sudanese ambassador to the US,

> Mahdi Ibrahim.

> Kerbino, who initially demanded a ransom of $100m and then came down

> to $2.5m, finally settled for a promise of 5 tons of rice, four jeeps,

> nine radios and a health survey for his camp.

> The freed hostages were flown to Geneva on board a US military plane.

> The US State Department said it supported the initiative, but since

> this was a private deal, and the rice and equipment are paid for by the

> Red Cross and not the US, it does not affect its policy against

> negotiating with or rewarding terrorists.

> The main SPLA faction, however, said the humanitarian assistance

> offered as ransom for the hostages' release is 'against all the

> international conventions governing the operations and mandate of

> the ICRC'. The SPLA also called for the unconditional release of the

> five patients who are still being held.

> An ICRC spokesman said the hostage deal could be a worrying precedent.

> 'It could set a precedent. People could start trading ICRC staff for

> landcruisers' he said.

> Bill Richardson, a personal friend of Bill Clinton, had been

> appointed ambassador to the United Nations, in place of Madeleine

> Albright, who became Foreign Secretary.

>

>

> * ARAKIS DEAL ANNOUNCED

>

> After a long wait and much speculation, Arakis Energy had finally

> announced it had formed a consortium to develop its Sudan oil concessions

> and build a 950-mile export pipeline to the Red Sea.

> Partners in the $1 billion joint venture include Arakis with 25 per cent,

> China National Petroleum Corporation with 40 per cent, Malaysia

> state-owned oil company Petronas Caligali with 30 per cent and the

> Sudan government with 5 per cent.

> The notable absence of American and European partners reflected

> Sudan's international isolation and the political and security risks

> involved. Arakis said political tension between Sudan and the US was

> the main reason behind the absence of a US partner.

> The security risk was demonstrated by a shooting incident, at an

> Arakis drilling location, which took place on December 5. Although no

> injuries or damage were reported, the attackers, still unknown, caused

> a temporary shut-down of an oil drilling rig in al-Saqr, 30 km south of

> the Heglig oilfield.

> Various rebel forces have threatened to strike Arakis if it continued

> to drill and exploit oil in southern Sudan. John Garang, leader of the

> SPLA, repeated his warning to Arakis that his forces would strike if

> needed to halt any attempts to develop its concession in southern Sudan.

> Although Arakis said both the Sudanese army and its own security

> staff provide protection, there are reports that Arakis is planning

> to employ white mercenaries from South Africa to protect the oilfields.

>

> Under the deal, Arakis subsidiary, State Petroleum, will continue as

> operator for the project until the formal signing of the agreement,

> after which a joint operating company will take over the operations.

> Arakis said the consortium plans to initially transport 150,00 barrels

> per day, to export markets, by 1999.

> Costs for Sudan's 5 per cent stake in the project would be carried

> by the other partners and repaid from its share of the oil.

>

>

> * ECONOMIC POINTERS

>

> [] Khartoum state is experiencing acute shortage of petrol and sugar.

> The Ministry of Energy had reduced the petrol quota for Khartoum

> state by 50 per cent. The Ministry of Trade had also announced

> that, from January 97, the sugar quota for Khartoum state will

> be reduced from 58,000 ton to 38,000 tons. No reasons were given

> in either case.

>

>

> * SHORT NEWS ITEMS

>

> * There is wide speculation in Khartoum of an eminent cabinet reshuffle.

> Expectations are that a new face will be brought in for foreign

> affairs, and the current minister, Ali Osman Taha, will be moved

> to the Ministry of Justice, replacing Abdel Basit Sabdarat, who

> will lose his ministerial position. Salah el-Din Karrar, Minster

> of Cabinet Affairs, is also tipped to lose out in the reshuffle,

> since his ministry will be merged with the ministry of Presidential

> Affairs. Mahdi Ibrahim, ambassador to the US is likely to be

> replaced by Dr. Al-Mufti.

> According to the sources, the Finance Minster, Abdel Wahab Osman,

> will not continue in his position for reasons related to his

> recent encounter with the National Assembly.

>

> * A Peace Conference held in Khartoum in the beginning of December,

> and addressed by President Omer al-Bashir, was marked by the absence

> of the two rebel factions who had signed a Peace Charter with the

> Khartoum government in April last year.

> Representatives of the Southern Sudan Independence Movement (SSIM),

> led by Riak Machar, and the SPLA-Bahr el-Ghazal faction, led by

> Kerbino Kwanyn Bol, failed to turn up for the conference, even

> though the government sent planes to their areas to fetch them.

> No explanations have been given for their absence.

>

> * The Iranian-mediated talks between Uganda and Sudan were postponed to

> January 97, because Iran's Foreign Minster cannot travel to Kampala

> in December.

> Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, said he did not expect any

> progress at the talks since Sudan had not respected its obligations

> under a previous agreement to end hostilities between the two countries.

> 'I have agreed that talks should take place here' he said, 'but of

> course we have not broken any ground with Mr. al-Turabi's people'.

> 'We must get a solution to al-Turabi's blackmail, a military solution.

> I am not going to invade al-Turabi. He has enough enemies who will

> take care of him', he further added in a news conference in Kampala.

>

> * A new book by a French journalist, Bernard Violet, had revealed new

> secrets of the deal in which 'Carlos the Jackal', the most wanted

> terrorist in the world, was handed over by Sudan to France.

> The book revealed that a meeting between the French Intelligence

> Service and Dr. Hassan al-Turabi, in 1993, discussed the establishment

> of a 'strategic alliance', with greater military and security

> cooperation between Paris and Khartoum, with the objective of

> giving France more influence in the region, with the help of the

> Islamic movements, in place of the American influence. In exchange,

> France will recognize al-Turabi as the international leader of the

> Islamic movements, and thus allow him to mediate with the Algerian

> Islamic movements.

> A former Intelligence Officer, with experience in the region, was

> delegated to liaise with Turabi. In one of the meeting between them,

> the French officer suggested that Sudan hands over Carlos, to show of

> good will and to mark the beginning of the strategic alliance. Turabi

> agreed immediately, without consulting the Sudanese authorities. The

> book maintained that Turabi's own militia, with the aid of French

> Intelligence, arranged and carried out the kidnapping of Carlos.

> When Turabi, a few months later, applied for a visit visa to France,

> he was told to travel to Paris where he will be met by Intelligence

> officers, who will arrange everything. When Turabi arrived at Paris

> Airport, nobody met him and he was unable to get hold of his French

> acquaintances. After a wait of several hours at the airport, Turabi

> returned to Khartoum. The strategic alliance ended there and then.

>

> ----------------------------------------------------------------

> All issues of SNV could be obtained from the following web site:

> http://webzone1.co.uk/www/sudan

> ----------------------------------------------------------------



In a previous posting, Famara wrote:



> My main point is more of a general nature. I have problems figuring

> out how one can make a thorough analysis about Gambian politics today

> and at the same time ignore the PPP era. To understand a phenomenon,

> better one has to look back into history. That will also strengthen

> possibilities

> for the success of plans to be made for the future. Many have been

> saying that the Jawara era is now history and that we

> should forget it and go forward. Yes it is history, but, history is not to

> be forgotten, because we should draw lessons from it. If Jammeh is

> not compared to Jawara, who can we then compare him with in the

> Gambian context?



I agree with you that we cannot justifiably ignore or forget the past if we want to move forward but you may want to reconsider what KTouray also said in a previous posting.



''I am baffled as to why you want the

republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily

because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided

inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked

havoc on the population on the other. The only thing those two are due from

us as a nation is a well deserved contempt.If President Jammeh is the

effective leader you make him to be then I believe the nation ought to judge

him on his record alone. Trying to compare his records to his predecessor is a

regression in my opinion.''



I've noticed both here in the U.S. and back home that when one criticizes the Jammeh regime in discussion, the response by those who seem somewhat sympathetic towards the regime is usually a comparison with Jawara and thus a justification or even an oblivious reaction to actions by the regime that normally would be considered highly questionable.



If any comparison is made and we find similarities rather than favor one over the other because he has done slightly better we ought to be alarmed that we could even possibly compare them. Most of us agree regardless of our opinion of Jammeh and his regime that Jawara was not an effective leader when judged on his almost thirty year rule and it is this agreement that should make us judge Jammeh on a much longer (or wider) yardstick than his predecessor. One of your examples is a case in point.



> I know many things are not yet clear about Jammehs

> source of funds for his projects and so on, but, looking at his

> achievements in isolation, they commend recognition (especially the

> anti corruption campaign). We can only make a real assessment

> of the AFPRC's projects when the "secret files" about the projects

> are open. Then we will know whether the scarce resources of The

> Gambia were used wisely. I will not venture a speculation on why all

> the physical projects were implemented.



While the AFPRC should be extolled for the great things they've done we cannot ignore the fact that they have acquired and spent an enormous amount of money telling us only that it came from 'Allah' especially after seizing power by force and ousting a somewhat democratically elected government in the name of 'transparency and accountability'.



Surely we deserve more than: ''What we've done in the last two years the previous government did not do in thirty''.



If we do not push for and demand a far better government than the one we were cursed with for so long then we will be blessed with one that is only marginally better.



Peace.



Lat







Hi ALL / Soffie and Numukunda!



I think you people are just are just substantiating the points I was just

trying to make all along i.e. not wanting to talk of existing problems. I've

made these points clear once and for all.



Soffie, if you never had of domestic servants referred to as "jolas" you're

running away from yourself.



Numukunda, If you really give every thing a fair judgement, take a holistic

view of all the records. And as I said common sense tells you everything.

Unfortunately the "illiterates" are using more of their common senses than

so-called literates like you. The Problems in Rwanda and Burundi have been

agitated by the so-called literates. This is exactly why people are trying

to raise an alarm. On the Foni constituencies issue, Please revisit my

postings and Mr. Jawara's (as it was a response to his allegations) and

clarify things for yourself.





GOD BLESS GAMBIA

Abdou Oujimai=20







----------------------------------



Kristin Miskov Nodland

Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier

Universitetet i Bergen

H=F8yteknologisenteret

5020 Bergen

Tel.: 55 58 42 47

Fax.: 55 58 96 87





I have been following the dicussion about Female circumcision with great

interest. I read the other day an article on the same subject in New

African of Jan. 1997 and WONDER-WONDER.



THE AGONY OF DAPHNE

Sierra Leonean women have been marching and counter marching over the

burning issue of female circumcision. Women of the secret Bondo society

marched on the State House in Freetown, demanding that President Tejan

Kabbah should state the government position on the issue. They carried

placards and sang provocative songs against those who want the primitive

practice of genital mutilation to be abolished. They carried their

demonstrations to the newspaper offices of FOR DI PEOPLE and EXPO TIMES

and the progressive campaigner Olayinka Koso-Thomas. They have all been

campaigning for abolition. Koso-Thomas and her friends have been

organising counter-demonstrations.

But much to the surprise of all concerned, the Minister of Tourism and

Cultural Affairs, Mrs Shirley Gbujama took the side of the Bondo women,

calling on them to "tear the mouth of anybody who opposes the custom of

female circumcision."

The true horror of primitive practice was demonstrated by the case of 28

year-old Daphne Pratt. She required a blood transfusion and 15 stitches

when she had been forcibly circumcised by members of the secret Bondo

society. She had just returned from Liberia and had stayed into Bondo

territory by mistake.

"About 40 women apperoached me, singing their society songs and said that

since I was inside the secret bush, they would have me forcibly

initiated."

Daphne Pratt said in the struggle that followed she was slashed on her

legs and hands before her vagina was multilated. She was bleeding

profusely and her genital area was badly scarred. She had to have four

pints of blood when she was brought to the Connaught Hospital in Freetown

for treatment. Dr Sandy said she had cuts all over her body and he had to

give her 15 stitches. The case of Daphne Pratt has caused a public outcry

and will certainly do the cause of the traditionalists no good.

Is it the war, or a return to barbarism that is making Sierra Leonean

women campaign for such a primitive practice as female circumcision ? Are

the acting illegally or is it a call from their ancestors?



Take care!



Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD-OSLO

Norway





I just unsuscribed temporarily because Ihad to leave for the christmas vacation.Ousman%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%Ousman GajigoMorris Hall 107Crawfordsville, IN 47933phone:(317) 361 7096%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 05:29:04 -0500 (EST)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 970112052903_1276630757@emout13.mail.aol.com Mr. Gibba, it was Jammeh who introduced tribalism during the so - calledtransition period.In a speech which was carried live by Radio Gambia, thenChairman Jammeh singled out one particular tribe namely, the Jola and orderedthem to quit their domestic jobs and return to their villages.What do you make out of the re - districting, especially in the Fonis apredominantly Jola area ? Before Jammeh there were two Fonis : Foni east andFoni west.Now there're FIVE Fonis : Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala, Foni Brefet,Foni Bondali, Foni Jarrol.If this was an affirmative action to increaseminority representation in the National Assembly, how about other minorities? How about a Sarahule district for my cousin," Abdoulie Kebbeh" in JahaliMedina, or my friend " Nyima Kijera " in Gambisara.It was gerrymandering tosay the least.Many of us weren't surprised when the APRC was unopposed in ALLthe aforementioned constituencies." I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much strongeropposition in theNational Assembly ( something Gambian politics never enjoyed )".In an assembly of 45 members, the opposition parties combined have 12seats.Can they block the passage of any bill ? ( a two - thirds majority isrequired to pass a bill ). Since you're comparing this administration to theerstwhile, lets look at the ' 87 and ' 92 elections ---- the two lastelections in that administration.The opposition had a total of 7 and 8 seatsrespectively out of 36 total seats contested.If you're making the comparisonbased on the quality of the " elected " representives, I'll give you thebenefit of the doubt. I can say this much, there's no indication thatsubstantive debates will be entertained in the new legislature.If I sound toopessimistic, excuse me... I can't help, but look at the short history of theJammeh administration that has clamped down on journalists.For some of usoutside the country, the newspapers are our source of information.In the wakeof the ' 94 coup, many of us became increasingly insatiable in our quest forinformation from Gambia.It was indeed lamentable to learn that Mr.Best,Managing editor and Publisher of the Observer was arrested, detained, andlater deported without due process of the law.Abdoulie Savage, acorrespondent for the same newspaper was severely beaten for being at theright place, but at the wrong time.( He witnessed a scene where Cabinetministers of the erstwhile administration were rounded up and brought toDepot and threatened to be killed ) His injuries were so serious he had toleave the country for more treatment.Pap Saine and three of his colleagueswith the Point newspaper were arrested for an article they wrote andpublished about an alleged brouhaha at the Mile Two prison." Let's hope that by the next election year Gambians will be moreaware,politically, and an even stronger opposition will emerge tocreate a foundationfor a balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us ".I hope so too...but I strongly believe that while Yaya can easily give up hismilitary fatigues for civilian suits; that we can take the military beret offhis head, we can't take MILITARISM ( african style ) off his mind." I don't know what we can call the system under the formergoverment ( whereby all the electoral mechanism was under the control of theMinistry of Local Government and Lands, headed by the Minister ( a contenderhimself )."While its true that elections were conducted and supervised by the Ministryof Local Government, it was the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, a civilservant and NOT the minister who was the Supervisor.The Perm.Sec. wasassisted by Divisional Commissioners who were Returning Officers in theirrespective administrative areas.If you'd recall, Cabinet was always dissolvedprior to elections and those Cabinet ministers who weren't nominated membersof Parliament would be busy fighting for their seats.( I must admit thiswasn't a perfect system, hence an independent electoral commission would be astep in the right direction ).I found your reference to the PIEC perplexing.With all respect to my formerteacher ( St.Augustine's High School ) Mr. Gabriel Roberts, Chairman of thePIEC, the commission was everything, but " free and fair ".The Chairman'sorders were repeatedly ignored by the AFPRC and its offspring, the APRC.Today, from the Nation's Capital to Basse; from the salt producing Nuimisupriver to the rice fields of Niani, to the hill tops of Bansang and indeedamong the herdsmen of Sare Sofi, Sare Bakary in Fulladu, people are quietlycrying foul.They feel betrayed by the " Soldiers with difference ".Perhaps,the truth, the whole truth, and nothing, but the truth will come out of theFederal Court in Miami, where Babanding the proprietor of Amie's Beach Hotel,will answer charges of money laundering, drug - traffing.Musa Kebba Jawara.------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 14:32:39 -0600 (CST)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -ReplyMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970112142651.24478A-100000@antares.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:> Moe,> i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,> being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense> muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women> chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is> stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some> bearing on the practice.> yaikah.Hello Yaika,Islam does not encourage FGM in any way, infact it is notrecommended at all in Islam. In a true Islamic society there would be nodanger of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidanceof the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought.Alieu.------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 00:10:34 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded news storyMessage-ID: < 30F6CE4A.6D0D@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable MJagana@aol.com wrote:>=20> dear mr jallow,>=20> i have issue few replies to Tombong's declaration of democratic process=in> the gambia after the elections.>=20> however the current news report shows that the present government ( nor=the> last government) applies any principle of democracy. also the right of =the> people to be informed is been tampered with by the government that has =been> there only a few weeks/months.>=20> if these people were illegal immigrants the government must have been> ignoring their presence in the country.>=20> but stopping this people or making mass arrest would not do the gambia=any> justice. under the jawara regime the gambians have been denied the basi=c form> of media. if this present govenment thinks it can oppress the right of =people> to the news media, they are making a big mistake.>=20> there are now a higher percentage of educated gambians and we should st=and> for our liberty and freedom of expression into to the next century. so =we> should all fax the authorities or all e-mail tombong for an explainatio=n.>=20> PEACE! LIBERTY! FREEDOM ! TO ALL GAMBIANS.>=20> MOMODOU JAGANAJagana!!I don't deny that this action smells a little fishy to me;but at thesame time,I am mindful of the fact that the Immigration Authorities havethe mandate to see who comes IN and goes OUT of the country and thatthey should have the power to expel anyone who illegally changes histourist visa into a work permit.I am sure that is the way things aredone in the country you are now residing!!Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 00:29:12 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -ReplyMessage-ID: < 30F6D2A7.74D0@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAlieu Jawara wrote:>=20> On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:>=20> > Moe,> > i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,> > being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense> > muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women> > chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is> > stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some> > bearing on the practice.> > yaikah.> >> >> Hello Yaika,> Islam does not encourage FGM in any way, infact it is not> recommended at all in Islam. In a true Islamic society there would be n=> danger of women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidan=ce> of the Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought.>=20> Alieu.Alieu!!What do you mean by "In a true Islamic society there would be no dangerof women losing their vaginity before marriage as long as guidance ofthe Quran and Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) is sought." Are yousuggesting that every youngman and -woman in that society would be sochaste and God fearing that noone would have sex before marriage?! Ican't recall ever reading that such a society ever existed anywhere inthe world.Regards Basss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 20:14:28 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE" (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970112201222.9025J-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message --------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 00:28:50 +0100From: Thomas.Yormah < yormah@UIA.UA.AC.BE To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Subject: AJA TOUNKARA ON (FEMALE) CIRCUMSCISION - culled from "FOR DI PEOPLE"Dear Netters,About a week ago I received a fat envelope containing old newspaperspublished in SaLone; sent by Braima James in Benin. Here is anarticle I came across which I'd like toshare with you; it is published in the October 3 edition of FOR DI PEOPLEwith Salieu Kamara as Ag. Editor but the article itself is credited toENDA PRESS (E) SERVICE. I don't have the service of a scanner today so I'mtyping it verbatim ...I hope. Those calling for a female perspective tothis debate now have yet another - very interesting - view.AJA TOUNKARA Diallo Fatimata circumcises thousands of young girls everyyear in Conacry, Guinea. The practice, she admits, causes untold healthproblems for millions of African women in the cause of their lives,particularly when they are given birth. So why does she do it? Shedoesn't.Rather than cut, Ms Tounkara, who began her career as a gynecologist,just gives a little pinch ...enough to make the young initiates cry out.Then she pours mercurochrome, a bright red antiseptic that looks likeblood, on their genitals, and wraps a bandage so tight that they "walkfunny and look like they are in pain."Ms Tounkara, 58, has practised what she calls in French her SIMULACRUMsince 1969 and has taught it to mid-wives and traditionalcircumcisionists in the area. But secrets can't last forever, she says,and to the dismay of many she has gone public. Speaking at one of thefirst subregional conferences on the subject in Guinea Bissau in July, MsTounkara acknowledged that her approach may be a unique response to thesituation in her country. Although participants at the conference allagreed that they are fighting what amounts to "female genitalmutilation", each had their own way of dealing with it.For example, Fulani and Madingo societies, who have been practicingcircumcision for centuries, demands quite different approach from theDiallo people, where some villages have only been doing it in the last10 years, says Marie Helen Mottin Sylla who heads the group, Synergyin Gender and development based in Darker Senegal. Some fighting thepractice accuse Tounkara of compromising the movement, says MottinSylla. "But they are usually the ones removed from the reality of thesituation". "Some times the not-to-do-it-and-not-to-tell-it approachis the best that is possible," she maintains. In Senegal, even amember of the national anti-circumcision committee has told her ownmother that her daughters are circumcised. Last week in Sierra Leone,the so-called "Bundo" secret society which is responsible forcircumcising an estimated 90 percent of all women in the country, heldmass protests against attempts in the local media to demonize theircustom, while in Senegal's Futa Toro region, all anti-circumcisionactivities have ceased for fear of causing a social "explosion", saysMottin Sylla. Those against circumcision have backed down, she says"more people are now aware of options. It's the best we can do at themoment."Local responses are what is needed, emphasizes Mottin Sylla. "Yes,it is an issue of power, but change comes by systematicallyaddressing people's motivations. With female circumcision they may betradition, religion, hygiene, notions of beauty or notions of whatAfrican women should be." Some people believe circumcision isnecessary to limit a woman's ability to experience her sexuality.For others it is needed to make adolescents aware of theirsexuality and to complete them as "gendered" individuals, with boysand girls often circumcised at the same time. Thus opponents musthave different views. Some try to discourage the coming-of-agecelebrations associated with circumcision. But in other areas, suchas Guinea's sacred forest regions, circumcision is mostlyperformed on older women once they have reached menopause. Thereare those who believe that the first step is to eliminate"backroom circumcisions".They advocate that only health workersperform it in a sterile environment to minimize infections andwhere parents can also be advised of the health risks. But forothers, medicalization legitimizes the mutilation of women,particularly when doctors condone the practice. In Egypt lastyear, after key Islamic scholars endorsed clitoridectomies, theHealth Ministry declared that it must be performed inhospitals, to make the procedure safe for girls. Opponentswere shocked and the Egyptian organisation for Human Rightsfiled a law suit against the Ministry.Ms Tounkara underwent the painful "right of passage" when shewas eight years old, although she only began doing somethingabout it when 20 years later, a girl was brought to her whohad nearly bled to death. "The child survived," she narrates,"though only after I rushed her to hospital for a bloodtransfusion. She was hospitalized for two weeks and sick formonths afterwards." And she was one the lucky ones. MostGuineans do not have access to modern health facilities. "Whensomething goes wrong the girls simply die." But Tounkara saysthat in Guinea, you cannot just campaign against an anancestral custom. Here it is traditionally performed by thewives of metal workers and coblers. They were not going tojust stop it and go hungry." As a midwife, she'd begin bytrying to convince parents not to have it done on their newborn daughters. "Then when they invariably said that thererelatives were just going to do it anyway, I would suggestthe simulacrum. We would take lots of photos." Tounkaratells of superstitions associated with circumcision. "Peoplethought that without the ritual a girl would grow a penis,and anyone who admitted they had not had it was excludedfrom their society." But for Tounkara, outsiders also havemisconceptions. One is that sexual pleasure is not possiblewhen the clitoris is removed. "When Western women stand upand tell circumcised women that we cannot experience sexualpleasure they are laughed out of the room." Westerners alsooften believe only Muslims do female circumcision, she says.In fact Christians, Animists, even African Jews practice it.In one part of Mali, religious Muslims are amongst thosethat do not do it. she relays. Another (wrong) assumptionis that men do it to oppress women. "In fact in Guinea, menare usually the ones trying to stop their daughters frombeing circumcised," she says. "It is invariably the womenwho offer the most resistance."Many at the conference wondered whether Western activistsharm their cause. The delegate from the Gambia who wasinterviewed in a programme on the subject in the ABCs 20/20 acouple of years ago, spoke of how her views weremisrepresented. "They made it appear that I was against mypeople. There is good and bad in all cultures. Many of myfriends and family were ashamed of me." Melissa Parker, ananthropologist at London's Mary's Hospital Medical Schoolwho has researched circumcision in the Sudan for over 10years views Western society's growing outrage against femalecircumcision as having more to do with its own conflictingattitudes to sexuality than a real concern for the sufferingof African women. Parker, who has now rejected much of herown earlier research as biased, says that unless Westernersare more self-critical "understanding of femalecircumcision will continue to be inadequate andmisleading." Western institutional support is welcome,agreed the delegates, but they stressed that this is anAfrican problem which needs African solutions. Ms Tounkarapointed out that she waited 16 years before going public. Bythen thousands of Guinean women, who never knew what anuncircumcised vagina looked like, had been tricked. "Theycould see they had not grown penises and that theirhusbands were happy to sleep with them." She still oftenperforms simulacrum, she says. Although she claims sheis no longer tricking people. "Now they are justtricking themselves."Cheers!tom---------------------------------------------------------------------Dr. Thomas B.R. YormahMicro & Trace Analysis Centre Tel.: +32-3-820-2378Dept. of Chemistry Fax.: +32-3-820-2376University of Antwerp (UIA) e-mail: yormah@uia.ua.ac.be B-2610 Wilrijk (Antwerp)Belgium---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 20:21:22 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Egyptians Stand By Female Circumcision (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970112201930.9025M-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello netters,this is a very interesting case on female circumcision inEgypt. Read it carefully and take your notes.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 08:43:09 -0500From: Observer < 597864@ICAN.NET To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Subject: Egyptians Stand By Female CircumcisionEgyptians Stand By Female CircumcisionTradition Flouts Foreign Pressures ToEliminate the Risky PracticeLast month, the parents of 4-year-old Amira Hassandid what they thought was their duty as good Muslims: They hired the familyphysician to snip off part of her genitals.When she died a few hours later, apparently as a result ofcomplications from anesthesia, Mahmoud Hassan and his wife,Atiyat, accepted it as God's will. Now the only thing that puzzlesthem is why anyone thinks that the doctor, Ezzat Shehat, didanything wrong."He is a good doctor," said Hassan, 27, a somber grocer with aneatly trimmed mustache. "They should let him return to work."The death of the little girl -- one of two who suffered the same fateat the hands of the same doctor on the same day -- highlights theimmense challenge faced by women's health advocates and somegovernment officials in Egypt as they begin to confront the widelypracticed ritual known as female circumcision.Having ignored the issue for decades, public health authorities inEgypt this year were stunned by a national survey showing that 97percent of married Egyptian women between the ages of 15 and49 had undergone the procedure. Among women with daughters,87 percent reported that at least one daughter had been circumcised or would be."They were all surprised," said Dara Carr, a researcher withMaryland-based Macro International Inc., which conducted thesurvey on behalf of the Egyptian government with funding from theU.S. Agency for International Development. "I think the Egyptiansfelt that this was a dying custom and that this was much, muchhigher than they had expected."Like other countries in Africa where female circumcision iscommonplace, Egypt has come under growing international pressure to curb thepractice. It has been linked to such potentially fatal health risks asbleeding, infection and complications relating to anesthesia -- and, inlater life, problems in childbirth and sexual relations. That pressure led,in July, to a decree by Health Minister Ismail Sallam barring healthprofessionals from performing the operation.But the decree has encountered stiff resistance from Islamicfundamentalists, including many within the medical establishment,who defend the practice as necessary to protect women from theconsequences of excessive sexual desire.Judging from a visit to this rural village, hemmed in by sugar-canefields on the west bank of the Nile 320 miles south of Cairo, theban has yet to touch the lives of ordinary Egyptians. Many peoplesaid they had never heard of it. Others said they would ignore it.And local prosecutors acknowledged that they investigatecircumcision cases with little vigor, if at all.In the meantime, health workers say, girls as young as 3 continueto undergo painful and sometimes risky surgery at the hands ofpoorly trained midwives, village barbers and, in many cases, doctors whowork for the same ministry that is claiming to combat the practice.Human rights advocates are divided on the best way to combat the phenomenon.Some say Egypt's parliament should make female circumcision a criminaloffense. Still others say the government should concentrate on promotingpublic awareness of the risks."People say that it is so deeply rooted that [making it a criminaloffense] will just drive it underground," said Marie Assaad, whochairs a coalition of Egyptian nongovernmental organizations that istrying to combat the problem. "Many doctors still believe it is a veryimportant protection against disease and immorality and thattalking against it is a Western fad."Among religious conservatives in Egypt, female circumcision istypically defended on the basis of sayings attributed to the prophetMuhammad. But others contend the practice has no basis in Islam.They note that it is unknown in ultraconservative Islamic countriessuch as Saudi Arabia and Iran, occurs widely within Egypt'sCoptic Christian minority and may date to the time of thepharaohs, long before the advent of Islam.In sub-Saharan Africa, female circumcision is a tribal custom thatoccurs across a broad spectrum of religions and cultures in morethan 20 countries. The operation can range in severity from partialor full removal of the clitoris and surrounding tissue to a radicalprocedure in which the external genitals are cut away and the areaclosed with stitches, leaving only a small opening for urination andmenstruation.Egypt's government and official media largely ignored the subjectuntil 1994, when CNN broadcast footage of a screaming 10-year-old Egyptiangirl undergoing the procedure at the hands of a Cairo barber.After initially accusing the network of trying to embarrass Egypt infront of foreign guests then in Cairo for a U.N. conference onpopulation, the government promised action. But it soon ran intoopposition from the Gad Haq Ali Gad Haq, then Egypt's seniorreligious figure and the sheik of Cairo's Al Azhar University, whowarned that "girls who are not circumcised when young have asharp temperament and bad habits."Ali Fattah, health minister at the time, tried to finesse the issue bydeclaring that public hospitals would perform the operation onlyone day a week. When Egyptian women's groups complained, hebanned the procedure in public hospitals, but not in private ones.Sallam, the current health minister, has tried to close that loophole,announcing in July that henceforth no licensed health professionalcould perform the procedure. Sallam acknowledged in an interview, however,that the Health Ministry has suspended or revoked the licenses of doctors injust two circumcision cases, both of them involving deaths.The government faces strong resistance from Egyptian doctorssuch as Munir Mur, a British-trained professor of gynecology atCairo's Ain Shams University with a thriving private practice in theupscale suburb of Heliopolis. Although Mur condemns the moreextreme varieties of circumcision -- he said his method removes afold over the clitoris while leaving the clitoris intact -- he has suedto overturn the ministry's ban on grounds that it is contrary both toIslam and sound medical practice."Most of our parents, mothers, aunts, sisters and so on have beendoing this for years, and no one was complaining," Mur said in aninterview.Attitudes are even more entrenched in such rural villages as thiswarren of mud-brick houses and narrow alleys just a few milesfrom the five-star tourist palaces of Luxor on the opposite bank."Even if the law prohibits it, people will still do this operation," saidHoda Abdelmoreed, 29, a vivacious mother of three who teachesArabic and religion at a high school in nearby Armant."Europe and the United States," she added, "need it more than wedo. They wouldn't have AIDs and all these other problems."When the parents of Amira Hassan decided that she should becircumcised, they turned to Shehat, the family doctor, whoworked at the shabby, two-story village clinic run by the EgyptianHealth Ministry.Shehat had arranged to perform the operation along with two othercircumcisions on the morning of Oct. 13. According to Mahmoud Hassan, heinjected Amira with a general anesthetic and then circumcised her in thefamily living room, a cramped, filthyspace lined with particle-board benches.On the same morning, Shehat performed the operation anothergirl, 3-year-old Warda Sayed. The two girls died several hourslater, apparently as a result of complications from the anesthetic.The third girl survived. Shehat then returned to the houses of thetwo dead girls, where he filled out certificates listing the cause ofdeath as "natural." Shehat declined to comment.The Health Ministry has suspended Shehat pending the outcomeof the criminal investigation. But the doctor is still living at the clinicwith his wife. Sameh Bahiry, an assistant prosecutor in Armant,said he does not expect charges to be filed. "We have no evidenceagainst him," he said in an interview. "Circumcision is not illegal inEgypt."Observer News------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 22:34:44 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended actsMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970112223254.12643A-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 00:45:50 -0500 (EST)From: Kassim Abdullah < kassim@me.queensu.ca To: ZANZINET < 3kaa2@qlink.queensu.ca Subject: Fasting of Ramadhan: Recommended acts (fwd)Excerpt from Dr. Jaafar Sheikh Idris' book on fasting.RECOMMENDED ACTSThe fasting Muslim is recommended to follow the sunnahof the Prophet (his customs and manners) in doing the followingacts:(a) Eating before the break of dawn is recommended act.This makes fasting easier and is, therefore, recommended to beas late as possible, such a just before the call for the dawnprayer.(b) It is also recommended to break the fast immediatelyafter sunset.(c) Also one should be more active in doing all kinds ofgood deeds, foremost of which is the performing of the five dailyprayers at their proper times in congregation with otherMuslims and the giving of the poor-due (zakat). Besides theobligatory prayers and zakat, one should try as much as one can todo more of the non-obligatory but recommended prayers, speciallythe tarawih prayers during the evening, on the night of Qadr inparticular, and being more generous in helping the poor and inall ways of promoting the cause of Islam. One should also spendmore time reciting the Quran and pondering over the meanings ofits verses, and turn as often as possible to God, asking Him tobestow His peace and blessings on the Prophet as well as askingfor one's forgiveness and the forgiveness of his brother Muslims.(d) One also should not answer back anyone who insultshim but should only respond, "I am fasting."(e) It is also recommended to offer specific supplicationsat the time of breaking the fast. It has been reported that theProphet (peace be on him) said, "O Lord, it is for you that I haveoffered my fasting and it is with provision from you that I ambreaking the fast. Accept (this fast) from me therefore, you arethe All-Hearing, the All-Knowing." OR the person may say, as theProphet also said, "Thirst has gone, the arteries are moistand the reward is sure, if God will." (Recorded by al-Daraqutni.)(f) To break the fast with some fresh dates if available,otherwise with any available sweet fruits like grapes, isconsidered a recommended act. "The Prophet's sunnah was to eat,wear and ride whatever was available in his land, of whateverAllah made permissible. Therefore, anyone who uses what isavailable in his land would be following the sunnah." [IbnTaimiya](g) One should try to invite others, especially the poor,for the meal that one breaks the fast.(h) Finally, it is encouraged to spend the last ten daysof Ramadan in seclusion in a mosque. This practice is calledi`tikaf, a state of complete devotion to worship. Persons inthis state are not allowed to leave the mosque except forpersonal necessities. Similarly, they are not allowed to havesex with their spouses.PERMISSIBLE ACTSThere are a number of acts that do not harm or affect the fastwhatsoever. These are called permissible acts. Below are someexamples.(a) It is permissible to wear perfume while fasting. Butwomen are not allowed to do so if they intend to go out in public.In fact, that act is neither permissible during Ramadan nor atother times.(b) There is no harm in brushing one's teeth with a siwakor a brush. It is best, however, to avoid toothpaste whilefasting because if you swallow any of it, even inadvertently,you will have broken your fast.(c) Absentminded eating or drinking does not break the fast;in fact the Prophet (peace be upon him) described it as "a provisionwhich God has brought upon you."(d) It is also permissible to kiss your spouse, if you cancontrol yourself and not allow this to lead you to further,prohibited acts.====================================================================| Kassim A. Abdullah : Tel: (613) 549 7596 (Home) || Dept. of Mech. Eng., Queen's Univ. : (613) 545 6730 (Work) || Kingston, ON., K7L 3N6. CANADA. : Fax: (613) 545 6489 (Work) || e-mail: < kassim@me.queensu.ca >, < abdullak@qucdn.queensu.ca > || WWW Home Page: < http://conn.me.queensu.ca/kassim/home.html> ********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 23:06:34 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Postelection activites.Message-ID: < 853150008@cyprus-c.it.earthlink.net Hello and Happy New Year,Does anyone on the list have any information on the postelection activities of government in Banjul? I would like to know when and how we will make the transition from rule by decree to formal constitutional rule and also what will happen to the over 80 decrees passed under the AFPRC.Also can anyone clarify the Vice-Presidency issue? Is the former vice-chairman now vice-president? Is he or will he be old enough under the law (NEW CONSTITUTION) or will the new APRC National Assembly pass a provision to enable him to continue as no. 2?On the same note can anyone confirm that there have been cabinet changes?I know that the administration's history of not cooperating with the press (or as some would see it, the press not cooperating with the regime) has caused many of us to revert to Radio Kang-Kang as a source for news, as unreliable as it may be, so please feel free to post any info directly to me if you feel uncomfortable broadcasting it.Peace.Lat ( latir@earthlink.net ------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 12:47:08 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Membership listMessage-ID: < 30F77F9B.73DF@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:>=20> Friends, thank you very much for entering me to this world wide gambian> network. My name is Asbj=F8rn Nordam, 49 years old, male, single, emplo=yed> by The Danish Olympic and Sports Confederation, as a consultant for the> grass root sport in local clubs. I live in a small town -Skive, app.> 30.000 inhabitants in the north-west part of Jutland, some 275 KM from> Copenhagen. I=B4m one of the "mainly blue-collar, lower middle-class> Europeans tourists", that come to your beaches once in a while. I see> myself over the years as a more qualified "tourist", due to many of you=> who has been =B4fighting=B4 with all my stupid questions, comments and =eager> to come to know more about you, your families, living conditions,> politics, tribal, religious questions, etc. But most of all I come to> learn many of you as my best friends, such as Mr. Momodou Camara, Mr.> George Njanko Joof, Mr. Momodou S. Sidibeh, Mr. Sidi and Mr. Sarjo> Manneh, Mr. Sawalo Jack (The Gambia College) and many many others. You> will have to excuse both my bad english (some of you do often correct m=> spelling and bad grammar) and my lack of practicing this computor-world.> It=B4s here on my job I have got the oppertunity to join this network, =but> we have just started, and I have no cources, nor experiences. It has> been interesting to read all the information given the last 5 days,> but you must wait patiently for my answers og debate-comments. I have> some. Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20> >----------> >From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk [SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk > >Sent: 10. January 1997 16.55> >To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> >Subject: Membership list> >> >Hi folks,> >Here is the membership-list of the Gambia-l.> >Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to, you> >have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.> >> >Please send in you introduction if you have not yet done so.> >> >> >*** gambia-l@u.washington.edu : GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related> >Issues Mailing List *** *** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996> >> >--- The current list settings are as follows:> >13:12:35 1996 : 2423> >Hello Mr.Asbjorn!!This is Bass, your friend in qatar.Its really great to have you onthis list,and I have no doubt in my mind that you will love it.Youknow,I have been trying to persuade our mutual friend,Mr. Sidibeh to join us,but somehow he has still not done so.So,pleasetry to talk him into joining us,because I am sure he would love as soonas he has had a taste of what its like.So,once again, Valkommen my friend to the Gambian Bantaba!!Regards Basssss!!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: 13 Jan 1997 11:22:18 +0100From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -ReplyMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut32da0da0Content-Return: ProhibitedMime-Version: 1.0I have been following the dicussion about Female circumcision with greatinterest. I read the other day an article on the same subject in NewAfrican of Jan. 1997 and WONDER-WONDER.THE AGONY OF DAPHNESierra Leonean women have been marching and counter marching over theburning issue of female circumcision. Women of the secret Bondo societymarched on the State House in Freetown, demanding that President TejanKabbah should state the government position on the issue. They carriedplacards and sang provocative songs against those who want the primitivepractice of genital mutilation to be abolished. They carried theirdemonstrations to the newspaper offices of FOR DI PEOPLE and EXPO TIMESand the progressive campaigner Olayinka Koso-Thomas. They have all beencampaigning for abolition. Koso-Thomas and her friends have beenorganising counter-demonstrations.But much to the surprise of all concerned, the Minister of Tourism andCultural Affairs, Mrs Shirley Gbujama took the side of the Bondo women,calling on them to "tear the mouth of anybody who opposes the custom offemale circumcision."The true horror of primitive practice was demonstrated by the case of 28year-old Daphne Pratt. She required a blood transfusion and 15 stitcheswhen she had been forcibly circumcised by members of the secret Bondosociety. She had just returned from Liberia and had stayed into Bondoterritory by mistake."About 40 women apperoached me, singing their society songs and said thatsince I was inside the secret bush, they would have me forciblyinitiated."Daphne Pratt said in the struggle that followed she was slashed on herlegs and hands before her vagina was multilated. She was bleedingprofusely and her genital area was badly scarred. She had to have fourpints of blood when she was brought to the Connaught Hospital in Freetownfor treatment. Dr Sandy said she had cuts all over her body and he had togive her 15 stitches. The case of Daphne Pratt has caused a public outcryand will certainly do the cause of the traditionalists no good.Is it the war, or a return to barbarism that is making Sierra Leoneanwomen campaign for such a primitive practice as female circumcision ? Arethe acting illegally or is it a call from their ancestors?Take care!Ba-Musa CeesayNORAD-OSLONorway------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 12:10:21 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970113111021.0068a64c@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Jawara, M.K.!To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to returnto their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to some asJammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is sowrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to abandon acivilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this matter,if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you blindedby the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domesticservants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as adomestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic servant"but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid (andsometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not thejolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you thatthe Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies inorder to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation in thecountry's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara tomanifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from oustedPresident Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to power.Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical andcommon sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll bedelighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal cardto get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell thisto even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For yourinformation, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way for amore decentralized political system that allows more participation from allcommunities. Tell me if am wrong.On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary tothe Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible forconducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have to gothrough this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you werebusy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the differencebetween good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of myfamily is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully asthings are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family onecomes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know howMinisters and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more importantlyany Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide bywhat Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argument.Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... inexpressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote them?Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sense andintelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence tofigure out such simple things but common sense.On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for remindingus, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of ourcountry. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad daylight outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the BBCafter the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Imamsto respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who werepicked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a policetruck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All thisjustified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more thantwo years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about AssanTicks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclosingfraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara in aninterview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will danceto the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or may Irather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office ofVice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the rulings ofthe Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the dignity ofthe citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment tothe second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our nationby attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nationknows is a theif in case of his absence. =20I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when youdo please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in yourchampion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking. Ifwe are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's(Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on officialduties.Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purposeof documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jawara)administration.Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jammeh)mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has neverbeen a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The otherthing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we asAfricans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scenariocan't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "militarygovernments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemies".Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is evensuitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. Foryour information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails does notexist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are interestedyou may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.GOD BLESS GAMBIA:))))) Abdou Oujimai----------------------------------Kristin Miskov NodlandSenter for milj=F8- og ressursstudierUniversitetet i BergenH=F8yteknologisenteret5020 BergenTel.: 55 58 42 47Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 13:49:18 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Politics/TribalismMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970113124918.006861e4@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr Touray, K. / Dear Members!I think you (Touray) misunderstood me in some of the points I was trying toelaborate. I need not go into the Jawara-Jammeh-Kukoi connections, thanks toFamara for clarifying that point.=20I need not be reminded that we have been and are still enjoying a multitribal community. Myself I am one of the best examples of this notion. I ama jola who received some of my raising-up by the Aku, mingled with almostall tribes and speak jola, mandinka, wollof and Aku all fluently. I am verymuch aware of the fact that tribalism is not being practiced by the averageGambian (Jammeh would never have been President if that were the case). Mypoint was politicians and some individuals (especially the so-calledintellectuals) who are using the tribal card to win them some votes orspread a propaganda that would eliminate Jammeh. The consequences of suchtendencies as I emphasized are, the crisis in Bosnia and in the heart of ourdearest continent, Rwanda and Burundi. A duplication of such crises is whatI am advocating to prevent in our tiny nation.On the comparison of Jawara and Jammeh, I just can't see how we can possiblyseparate the two when dealing with Gambia's politics (yesterday, today andtomorrow). Revisiting the past gives us an advantage of knowing what waswrong and what can be done about it presently and helps us pave the way fora better future.On foreign politics, I am so very conscious of the fact that we are livingin an inter-dependent world. Our (Africa in general) problem is, ourdecisions, for instance foreign policy, is being influenced from outside, tobe precise, the West. And as long as our leaders are not in the position ofputting the interest of their respective countries first, then we willforever continue on seeking refuge in the West. Remember, Kwame Nkurumahwarned of neo-colonialism long, long ago. Our generation would be ratherblind or foolish not to understand this and act promptly. Is Gambia or anynation not free to choose her partners in bilateral cooperation? Are we tobe dictated by USA's foreign policy, for instance, regardless what it meansfor our people? I guess not. Why do you think President Reagan and hisclosest ally Thatcher were loved by their people? It's because they put theinterest of their peoples first. Despite my disapprovement of most of theirpolicies I commend and respect them for their patriotism. If USA was coulddo anything necessary to block the re-appointment of Boutros Gallie as UNSect. General because of the "AMERICAN INTEREST" who will deny Gambia ofsafeguarding the "GAMBIAN INTEREST".=20Please let us together stop being passive and start to change our mentalityof dependency (note: not inter-dependency) and save our children from thelack of respect and dignity we are encountering today.Let me borrow the words of nation-loving Americans...=20GOD BLESS GAMBIA:)))) Abdou Oujimai----------------------------------Kristin Miskov NodlandSenter for milj=F8- og ressursstudierUniversitetet i BergenH=F8yteknologisenteret5020 BergenTel.: 55 58 42 47Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 09:34:09 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: CRY1-970113143409Z-26045@mcl2.prc.com Mr. Gibba:Our maids were called "mbindaans". Jolas, Serers, Mandingoes, Wollofs,just to name some, have at one time or another sought work as domestics.It is unfortunate that some people would not pay the people who havehelped them raise their kids and do 80% of their household work. Ananswer may lie in an enforcement agency were complaints can be lodgedagainst unconscionable people like that and force them to pay.Insulting them the way Yaya Jammeh did was uncalled for. These arehonest people trying to earn an honest living doing what they saw asbeing available to them. When they get sent back to their villages,what would they engage in for sustenance? Did Yaya had a program tohelp them, back in their villages, maintain a respectable living? Idon't think so. If they had availability in their villages they wouldhave stayed. We are in foreign countries to seek something - be iteducation at a higher level or money. Please, re-think your support ofYaya's unthought-of statement.The fact that Jammeh and his gang are going after journalists the sameway the former regime did should give us cause for concern. I assumethis would be "the regime with a difference" and should thereforerefrain from repeating that which they are trying to expunge. Thenagain, "the soldiers with a difference" turned out not to be differentat all.Very Respectfully, Soffie Ceesay>GOD BLESS GAMBIA>:))))) Abdou Oujimai>---------------------------------->Kristin Miskov Nodland>Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier>Universitetet i Bergen>Hoyteknologisenteret>5020 Bergen>Tel.: 55 58 42 47>Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 09:45:49 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Comments on Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: CRY1-970113144549Z-26059@mcl2.prc.com Mr. Gibba:(here is to our Gambia(ness))My dad's mom was the off-spring of a jola and a manjago. His dad thatof a 'gourmett" wollof and a mandinka-fanafana. Not even going into mymom's side, and the fact that I identify and know 90% of my relatives onboth sides, how would you classify me? I am a GAMBIAN!!! Collectively,if we all identify as Gambians ( I may be idealistic on this issue) whatwould our society be like?. No one has a higher claim to any one'tribe' than the other, expecially in the SeneGambia region. We are inEurope and the West, and I doubt if any one of us has heard a person ofthese places being tribalised and that says a lot for the strength theyhave as nations.>---------->From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no >Sent: Friday, January 10, 1997 8:13AM>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Comments on Tribalism & Politics>HI THERE, BROTHERS & SISTERS!!>A COMMENT ON TRIBALISM (BY FAMARA) & ELECTIONS (BY KEVIN CONNOR)>FAMARA,thanks for the forwards. I commend you on your piece on tribalism. We>should not be naive and/or pretend tribalism doesn't exist because it does.>I mean as a "******" in Norway I would be very foolish to pretend as if>racism doesn't exist here and I would even be more foolish (as a jola) to>neglect the fact that tribal tendencies exist in today's Gambian political>scenario. Hey, don't get me wrong (I know what many will be thinking - "aha,>I know where this guy is coming from...", I've heard it many times before,>but for the records, what I believe is what is of relevance). The point is>if we don't address issues like tribalism in Gambia at this earliest stage,>wouldn't it be too late to duplicate Boskier, and our nearest neighbors>(Rwanda and Burundi). For me President Jammeh ("Jola-ndingo / Jolabi") has>proofed, SO FAR, to be a much promising Head of State than Ex-president>Jawara regardless what tribe they belong. The same way I would manifest that>Ex-president Jawara is a better choice to head the nation than "Rebel and>Public-Enemy-#1" Kukoi Samba Sanyang (a jola too). For me what comes first>is our GAMBIA - belonging to all ethnic groups. Our duty as concerned>citizens is to support and encourage Jammeh to keep on the tremendous way he>has started leading our country at the same time remind him not to be so>comfortable and forget our common interest as Jawara did. This could be done>through constructive criticism (not destructive propaganda).>I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger opposition in>the National Assembly (something Gambian politics never enjoyed). Let's hope>that by the next election year Gambians will be more aware, politically, and>an even stronger opposition will emerge to create a foundation for a>balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us. In this I commend KEVIN>CONNORS in his awakening piece. I mean if today's Gambian electoral system>(with all it's new structures, to mention just one, the Independent>Electoral Commission) is not "free and fair", I don't know what we can call>the system under the former government (whereby all the electoral mechanism>was under the control of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed>by the minister (a contender himself). With an independent electoral body, a>higher percentage of the opposition (all political parties represented) in>the National Assembly, if we don't see this as a solid foundation for a>better and more matured political structure in Gambia, then we might as well>entrust the country in the hands of tyrant like Kukoi. Remember there are>many things needed to be corrected in Gambia. It takes time and a strong and>determined government with guts (NB! not a dictatorial) to bring about these>changes. This might in some cases take the form of strong or "harsh">decision-making which some of us might call dictatorship. It takes strong>and bold decision-making to transform a Gambian society (in particular) any>other society from colonial and neo-colonial legacies of dependence. Most of>we Gambians (even the so called intellectuals) don't acknowledge this long>and painful process. We are made to be used to nepotism and corruption that>when measures are taken to curb such ill-doings, we don't understand the>consequential hardship as something we must necessarily go through, rather>we deliberately interpret the situation as negative economic indicators for>the country. Since no one has the opportunity to embezzle openly, thus cash>no longer circulate as it did, this for some is a set-back for Jammeh's>government. But it takes only a strong decision-making government to>transform us from such mentalities. As far as I am concerned, Jammed's>government has proofed to have these qualities so far. This reflects on it's>foreign policy too where Gambia comes first regardless to what country we>are dealing with , superpower or not.>As concerned and patriotic citizens, the last thing we need as we approach>the next century, as I would emphasize again, is destructive propaganda by>self-centred or tribalist individuals. Only constructive critiques can make>a better Gambia, if not for us, but for our children.>May the light shine bright on us...>GOD BLESS GAMBIA>:)))))Oujimai.>---------------------------------->Kristin Miskov Nodland>Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier>Universitetet i Bergen>Hoyteknologisenteret>5020 Bergen>Tel.: 55 58 42 47>Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Jan 1996 20:14:20 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: < 30F7E86C.127@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbdou Gibba wrote:>=20> Mr. Jawara, M.K.!>=20> To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to re=turn> to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to som=e as> Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is =so> wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to aban=don a> civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this ma=tter,> if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you bli=nded> by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic> servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a> domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic ser=vant"> but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid =(and> sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not=the> jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.>=20> On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you t=hat> the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies =in> order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation i=n the> country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara=to> manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ouste=> President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to p=ower.> Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical=and> common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be> delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal=card> to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell t=his> to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your> information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way f=or a> more decentralized political system that allows more participation from=all> communities. Tell me if am wrong.>=20> On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary =to> the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for> conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have =to go> through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you we=re> busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the differenc=> between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my> family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully a=> things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family =one> comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how> Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more import=antly> any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide=by> what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argu=ment.> Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in> expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote =them?> Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sens=e and> intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to> figure out such simple things but common sense.>=20> On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for remi=nding> us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our> country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day> light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the B=BC> after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Im=ams> to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were> picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a po=lice> truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All t=his> justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more =than> two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about A=ssan> Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclos=ing> fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara =in an> interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will =dance> to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or ma=y I> rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office o=> Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the ruling=s of> the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the digni=ty of> the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment =to> the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our n=ation> by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nat=ion> knows is a theif in case of his absence.>=20> I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when=you> do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in y=our> champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking=.. If> we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's> (Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on offic=ial> duties.>=20> Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purp=ose> of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jaw=ara)> administration.>=20> Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jamme=h)> mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has =never> been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The =other> thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we =as> Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scen=ario> can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military> governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemi=es".> Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is e=ven> suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. Fo=> your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails doe=s not> exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are inter=ested> you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.>=20> GOD BLESS GAMBIA> :))))) Abdou Oujimai>=20> ---------------------------------->=20> Kristin Miskov Nodland> Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier> Universitetet i Bergen> H=F8yteknologisenteret> 5020 Bergen> Tel.: 55 58 42 47> Fax.: 55 58 96 87MR.GIBBA!!A BRILLIANT RESPONSE!! I CAN'T SAY IT BETTER MYSELF.KEEP THE GOODWORK.REGARDS BASSSSS!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 19:39:17 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: <19970113183824.AAC20988@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 11:49:15 -0600To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Subject: Re:Poilitics/Tribalismmomodou, I have tried to send messages twice, but they got returned by thelistprotocol. It says that I am not subsscribed. However I have beenreceiving mails.Mr. Gibba, some of your points are articulate and factual, but they areirrelevant to what Mr. Musa Jawara was pointing out. I don't see anyphrase that compares and contrasts the Jammeh regime to that of Jawara's byMusa.If the jawara regime was corrupt, had some ethics problems, violated theHuman Rights of some citizens and was tribalitic, these do not justify thatthe Jammeh regime should adopt so.Its pointless to even imagine that Foni was carved into ONLY TWOconstituencies as a consequence of tribalism. Any one that uses his or hercommon sense knows that Jawara had no resons to do so simply because he wasin no competition with any one who who had the potential to easily sweepthose regions. As far as Jammeh's, he felt threatened and decided to do so.>From a clear source (a member of the PIEC), people from casamance werecoming in the region to be registered for voting , and their denial by theyoung PIEC officils led to their detetion(PIEC OFFICIALS) at the KalagiPolice Station.I was sick to the stomach when your first posting to the list was thetribal issue.Of all the campaign rallies that I have seen on tape, I havenot heard anyone denouncing any other tribe or ethnic group. It is Jammehand his Crew who was using this as campaign tool to get into the thoseGambians with feeble minds.Please let us give every thing a fair judgement, and stop acting likeillitrates in order to lift up our prestigious small country that issagging deep into a "potential well" (Quantum Mechanics). In the long run,there may not be any energy source to overcome that energy barrier.Numukunda>Mr. Jawara, M.K.!>To comment on your statement referring to Jammeh "ordering" jolas to return>to their villages (something I heard before...sometimes referred to some as>Jammeh "insulting his own jolas"), I would like you to tell me what is so>wrong in Jammeh advising the jolas or what ever tribe it may be to abandon a>civilized "slave labor" and find other alternatives. Pertaining this matter,>if Jammeh did not address the jolas directly who otherwise? Are you blinded>by the fact that it was mostly the jolas who were engaged as domestic>servants? We all know that even if one happens to have a "toubab" as a>domestic servant the general term used for this is not "my domestic servant">but "my jola". If Jammeh's government wants to abandon this under-paid (and>sometimes unpaid) trade who is the target group to be addressed. If not the>jolas predominantly, please help me with the answer.>On the "re-districting" of constituencies, would it sound fair to you that>the Jawara administration reduced the Fonis to only two constituencies in>order to deliberately marginalize the jolas from active participation in the>country's politics? Did you ever interpret this as a purpose for Jawara to>manifest tribalism? Of course you can borrow this arguments from ousted>President Jawara who is ready to use any means necessary to return to power.>Famara has mentioned many a times in his postings a very simple logical and>common sense arguments on this. If you can't remember, well I'll be>delighted to remind you. It will be foolish of Jammeh to use the tribal card>to get elected as we all know that his jola tribe is a minority. Tell this>to even a 5-year old kid and be ready to get ridiculed. For your>information, the increase in the number of constituencies paves a way for a>more decentralized political system that allows more participation from all>communities. Tell me if am wrong.>On the electoral mechanism, you mentioned that the Permanent Secretary to>the Ministry of Local Government (a civil servant) was responsible for>conducting the elections. Give me a break Mr, Jawara. Do I really have to go>through this? I will in case you need to be told because I think you were>busy enjoying your privileges that you even couldn't tell the difference>between good and bad. For the records, neither me nor any member of my>family is enjoying any privileges under Jammeh's regime but hopefully as>things are developing under Jammeh all families regardless what family one>comes from will enjoy the same privileges eventually. We all know how>Ministers and their Perm. Sects. were "inter-married". Even more importantly>any Perm. Sect. under Jawara was appointed politically and had to abide by>what Jawara and his Ministers wished. So please spare us with that argument.>Why would people "cry foul from the nation's capital to Basse..... in>expressing their disappointment on the soldiers" and then turn to vote them?>Pease help me. Where is the common sense in this? Mark you, common sense and>intelligence are two different things. It does not take intelligence to>figure out such simple things but common sense.>On Jammeh's government's relationship with journalists. Thanks for reminding>us, all these activities are OF COURSE very new in the history of our>country. What happened to Baboucarr Gaye who was picked up on broad day>light outside the House of Representatives building reporting for the BBC>after the 1981 failed coup? How about all those elderly people, from Imams>to respected elders of different communities (Gambian morals) who were>picked up in the presence of their families, thrown in the back of a police>truck and kept under custody just for voicing out their opinions? All this>justified by the power of a "State of Emergency" that went on for more than>two years just to intimidate Jawara's political opponents. How about Assan>Ticks Manneh who was put through a long judiciary process after disclosing>fraud scandals of two minister (Dr. Manneh and Saihou Sabally)? Jawara in an>interview on this case stated that "anyone the Courts find guilty will dance>to the music". My guess is he was anticipating Assan Tick's guilt or may I>rather say the music he was referring to was the melody of the Office of>Vice Presidency which Saihou Sabally was promoted to despite the rulings of>the Courts. Jawara was the only Head of State who under-rated the dignity of>the citizens of his country by making such a controversial appointment to>the second highest office. He was deliberate risking the state of our nation>by attempting to place the county in the hands of someone the whole nation>knows is a theif in case of his absence.>I don't know much of the "Amie Beach...." affair, tell me more and when you>do please tell me something new. Something that has never happened in your>champion's (Jawara) era. Rampant corruption, nepotism, drug trafficking. If>we are to rely on rumours, would you agree to rumours on Omar Sey's>(Ex-Minister of External Affairs) alleged drug smuggling while on official>duties.>Mr. Jawara, only a well detailed document can possibly fulfill the purpose>of documenting how rotten a system we had under your hero's (ousted Jawara)>administration.>Finally, on "...we can't take MILITARISM (african style) off his (Jammeh)>mind..." I think this is just baseless. Are you forgetting Jawara has never>been a Political Scientist by profession but a Veterinary Surgeon. The other>thing is, tell me how many "democratically elected" governments can we as>Africans applaud loudly for their performances. Africa's political scenario>can't be exemplified as successful either with "civilian" or "military>governments. All of them have produced their "hero's" and "public enemies".>Tell me that the mainstream "democracy" we are all so outspoken of is even>suitable for African societies (at least) at this period of history. For>your information, democracy in it's true meaning or what it entails does not>exist anywhere. I can't go into that at this point but if you are interested>you may find out the necessary literature and enlighten yourself.>GOD BLESS GAMBIA>:))))) Abdou Oujimai>---------------------------------->Kristin Miskov Nodland>Senter for miljc- og ressursstudier>Universitetet i Bergen>Hcyteknologisenteret>5020 Bergen>Tel.: 55 58 42 47>Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 11:35:29 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970113113336.19195G-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBaba Krubally of Seattle has been added to the list. We welcome him andwill be looking forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 97 15:06:27 ESTFrom: momodou loum < mloum@chat.carleton.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: all@wabakimi.carleton.ca Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 199701132006.PAA20536@wabakimi.carleton.ca New Member.My name is Momodou Loum. I heard about Gambia-l from Raye sosseh.It is a great pleasure to be on the list. All the best to each andeveryone of you.Momodou.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 22:24:52 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: < 246E1456713@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITNumukunda & Gambia-l,As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know AbdouOujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerningthe allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only onequestion to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADERTRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONALCOMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 15:41:34 -0600From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Numukunda & Gambia-l,>As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou>Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning>the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one>question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.>1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER>TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL> COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,>BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?>Shalom,>Famara.Because Yahya Jammeh referred to him as a tribalist, the only weapon hethought was feasible for his victory and it woked on the Gambian people.Darboe------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 15:50:48 -0600From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re:Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Numukunda & Gambia-l,>As far as am concern the "tribal debate" was over. I know Abdou>Oujimai, will probably reply your mail. Concerning>the allegations of who was using the tribal card, I have one only one>question to ask you and any other UDP supporter or sympathiser.>1.WHY WAS THE LEADER OF THE UDP, THE ONLY PARTY LEADER>TRYING TO CONVINCE THE GAMBIANS AND THE INTERNATIONAL> COMMUNITY FOR THAT MATTER, THAT HE WAS NOT A TRIBALIST,>BY REFERRING TO HIS "MULTI-ETHNIC" CONNECTIONS?>Shalom,>Famara.Because Yahya Jammeh referred to him as a tribalist, the only weapon hethought was feasible for his victory and it woked on the Gambian people.As far as referring to to his "MULTI-ETHNIC" connections, he was trying toshow people like you that it is impossible for him to be tribalist comingfrom a family of such a diverse ethnicity.Just to make theresponse short.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 16:46:51 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sudan News & Views (fwd)Message-ID: < 9701132146.AA47862@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> * Distribution is free of charge.> * Reposting and reproduction are allowed (with acknowledgement).> * Comments and Subscription Requests To: yasin@dircon.co.uk > -----------------------------------------------------------------> In this issue:> * TENSIONS MOUNT IN KHARTOUM & EASTERN FRONT> * SADIG AL-MAHDI GOES INTO EXILE> * HIGHER EDUCATION MINSTER DISMISSED> * FINANCE MINISTER IN TROUBLE> * AIR SANCTIONS DEFERRED AGAIN> * RED CROSS HOSTAGES FREED> * ARAKIS DEAL ANNOUNCED> * ECONOMIC POINTERS> * SHORT NEWS ITEMS> -----------------------------------> * TENSIONS MOUNT IN KHARTOUM & EASTERN FRONT> Tension has been high on the Sudanese-Eritrean border after the> Governor of Kassala state, Maj. Gen. Abuelgasim Ibrahim Mohamed, said> that he has declared a 'red alert' against possible attacks from> Eritrea. He said some 2,000 mujahideen (National Islamic Front> militia known as Popular Defence Forces - PDF) have been mobilized> and are on standby. 'Women of the state are prepared to provide> food for the mujahideen' he was quoted as saying.> In October, Defence Minister, Hassan Abdel Rahman, told the> National Assembly (parliament) that more than 300,000 mujahideen are> in the border area near Eritrea. Hassan Al-Turabi, NIF leader and> parliament speaker, said military confrontation with Eritrea is> eminent and the door for reconciliation with the opposition is now> closed. In a show of government mistrust of the regular army,> especially after the defection of several officers who joined the> opposition in Eritrea, Turabi told parliament that the PDF should be> the major force in eastern Sudan, since the army alone would not be> enough, and called upon all Sudanese from the east, west and north> to carry arms and join the battle.> As the build-up for battle mounted, international relief aid> organisations and UN agencies withdrew all their staff working in> the area.> Events in the eastern front developed rapidly, as the National> Democratic Alliance (NDA), an umbrella organisation of all opposition> political parties based in Asmara and Cairo, announced it is> escalating its operations along the Eritrean-Sudanese border.> Many sources reported fierce clashes, by the end of December,> between NDA forces and the government army and PDF militia, in which> an army helicopter was shot down. The Sudanese army command issued> a statement saying that three soldiers, on board a military> helicopter, were killed when their plane, patrolling the border,> was shot down by Eritrean anti-aircraft fire. The NDA, in Military> Communique #1, said its forces (composed of the SPLA, New Sudan> Brigade, Sudanese Allied Forces and the Beja Congress), ambushed> government troops in Hamoshkoraib, near the Portsudan-Kassala> highway, killing 50 soldiers and wounding 120 others. They have> also seized loads of arms, vehicles and communication equipment.> The names of 12 of those killed, and 4 taken prisoner, were listed> in their communique, which also said the NDA forces shot down the> army helicopter with SAM-7 missiles.> Although many sources report that battles are still raging along> the border, little detailed information is available at present.> Meanwhile, tension in the capital Khartoum is also mounting,> after rumours of the disappearance of a large cache of arms, including> heavy arms, from the army HQ in Khartoum. Security in the capital> has been stepped up dramatically, with armed soldiers guarding> strategic buildings and people and cars are now being routinely> searched in the streets of Khartoum.> When people heard a sound of gunfire in Khartoum centre, they> immediately took cover and all shops closed, in a clear indication> of the degree of tension and the level of trouble anticipation.> The authorities later said that a policeman, involved in a dispute> with army soldiers, fired the shots.> In another more dramatic incident, and what is believed to be an> assassination attempt, a soldier fired his gun inside the Friendship> Palace during the Independence Day celebrations, and in the presence> of President al-Bashir and Hassan al-Turabi. The authorities denied> it was an assassination attempt and said the gun was fired by mistake,> but one person died, and another injured, as a result.> Mass demonstrations were also reported on January 5, in several> parts of the capital, where police used tear gas and gunfire to> disperse the demonstrators. Many arrests were made among the> demonstrators and well-known opposition figures.> * SADIG AL-MAHDI GOES INTO EXILE> Former Prime Minister and leader of the Umma Party, Sadig al-Mahdi,> had, this month, fled Sudan to neighbouring Eritrea. Al-Mahdi, who had> been either in detention or under house arrest since Omer al-Bashir> overthrew him in 1989, said the military government is using him> as a hostage by linking its treatment to him to the activities of> the opposition abroad.> Al-Mahdi's flight was organised and supervised by his son,> Abdel Rahman, an army officer dismissed by the current government.> They left Khartoum in the early hours of Monday December 9, and> traveled overland in a journey that took them 12 hours to reach> the Eritrean border. They traveled in 5 cars, with 25 heavily-armed> guards, who joined them at predetermined locations along the route.> Al-Mahdi said he left letters to President al-Bashir and> Hassan al-Turabi calling on them to concede to the people's demands> of freedom and democracy. 'If they continue their partisan fanatism,> then the Sudanese people will continue their efforts to regain their> rights by all possible means, and the regime alone takes responsibility> for what will happen' he said.> The fleeing of Sadig al-Mahdi was a major coup for the NDA, and a big> blow to the government, which persevered on the belief in the strength> of its security apparatus. The ability of al-Mahdi, who was under> around-the-clock surveillance, to slip away that easily, shows the> incompetence and inefficiency of its much-feared security system.> The incident caused a lot of turmoil within the government circles> and more than 50 security staff were reported arrested and are being> interrogated following al-Mahdi's escape.> President al-Bashir said al-Mahdi's 'joining the so-called opposition> would not frighten the revolution and would not affect its adherence to> its civilized project'. On the other hand, Hassan al-Turabi, in his> usual way of blessing tragedies, was quoted as saying that al-Mahdi's> escape proves that the three wanted suspects, who are believed to have> entered Sudan from Ethiopia, following the attempt on the life of> President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, must have slipped out the same way> as al-Mahdi did.> Al-Mahdi is now visiting Cairo, and said he intends to visit> Saudi Arabia, the UK and the USA.> Although al-Mahdi said he received a telephone call from the Egyptian> Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Yousif Wali, who> invited him to visit Cairo, Wali said the visit was arranged upon> al-Mahdi's request.> While al-Mahdi met with Wali and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Amr Mousa,> President Mubarak met, for the first time in four years, with Mohamed> Osman al-Mirghani, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and> head of the NDA. Four days later, Mubarak met with Sadig al-Mahdi.> The dominant topic under discussion in these meetings was the issue> of self-determination for southern Sudan, an issue the Egyptians> vehemently object to. Reliable sources reported that al-Mahdi failed> to convince Egyptian officials to accept the idea of a referendum in> southern Sudan.> Meanwhile, Sudan called the Egyptian charge de affairs in Khartoum to> convey their protest to al-Mahdi's visit to Egypt.> * HIGHER EDUCATION MINSTER DISMISSED> The Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research,> Dr. Abdel Wahab Abdel Rahim Al-Mubarak, has been relieved from his> duty by President Omer al-Bashir and was replaced by former minister> Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.> His dismissal was a direct consequence of his statement to the> National Assembly in which he strongly criticized the policies of the> 'higher education revolution' especially the proliferation of universities.> In his statement, the minister said that the expansion in the> universities was not accompanied by an increase in the qualified> members of staff.> This led the universities to relax the required academic qualifications> for staff and increased the use of part-timers from other> universities and government departments, which resulted in the> lowering of academic standards.> He also said that the infrastructure of the universities did not> develop with the increased number of students, and the opening of the> new universities did not take account of academic and administrative> requirements. He proposed the merger of some of the universities and> colleges and the stopping of the creation of any new university or> college.> When appointed, the minister told some University professors that the> policies of Ibrahim Ahmed Omer were destroying higher education in> Sudan.> During the previous months, the minister formed a committee chaired by> the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Khartoum, Prof. Mudathir> al-Tingari, to examine the situation at the new universities. The> committee, which included senior academics from University of Khartoum and> the Islamic University, visited all the new universities and recommended> the merger of the these universities and the closure of many of the> colleges, but NIF members in the government rejected the> recommendations as they were seen as the reversal of one of the most> important policies of the salvation revolution.> The Sudanese universities, 24 public and 14 private colleges and> universities, suffer from an acute shortage in teaching staff which> reaches 80 per cent. Teaching is conducted by staff with no higher degrees.> In order to bridge the gap, 81 foreign staff were appointed with salaries> starting from $1000 a month in comparison with $25 for the Sudanese staff.> According to the latest statistics, 735 seconded university staff refused> to return to Sudan at the end of their secondment.> Khartoum University lost more than 304 staff members, 42 per cent of> its strength, in recent months, while University of Sudan (former Khartoum> Polytechnic) lost 159 staff, 59 per cent, and University of Juba 121> staff, 72 per cent.> During last September alone, 53 staff members from University of Sudan> left the country. The corresponding numbers from University of Gezira,> University of Khartoum, and Neilein (formerly Cairo branch) are 12, 26 and 8.> University budgets do not cover more than 24 per cent of their needs,> which led the University of Khartoum to propose to accept students, who> are prepared to pay hard currency, outside the normal admission procedure.> The controversial proposal by Khartoum University Vice-Chancellor was> rejected by the, now former, minister of higher education and the> National Council of Higher Education. To go around the admission> regulations, new (paying) students will be admitted to the Institute of> Extramural Studies, then transferred, after one year, to the faculty of> their choice. Fees are $3,000 a year for art and social studies and> $5,000 for sciences and technical studies. The University of Khartoum> has already started applying this system with the new intake in> December 1996. In protest, the University of Khartoum students> staged a 48-hour strike.> The new minister of higher education is said to be a supporter of> the fee-paying system.> * FINANCE MINISTER IN TROUBLE> Presenting his budget for fiscal year 1997, the Finance Minister,> Dr. Osman Abdel Wahab, said Sudan's inflation rate dropped from> 166 per cent in July to 133 per cent in November. He attributed the> improvement to the measures taken by his ministry, which included> control of money supply, the reduction of government spending and> the crack down on illegal dealing in foreign currency.> The exchange rate had remained steady for the last few months. Since> August, the official rate for 1 US$ was 1,454 Sudanese Pounds (SP), and> on the black market 1,700 SP down from 2,000 in July.> Despite the minister's assertion of economic improvement, the> economic difficulties, felt by the majority of the population, continue> to be a major problem for the government. A parliamentary committee> reported that an average family earns the equivalent of $20 per month,> while it needs at least 11 times that, or $220, to cover expenses.> The committee recommended an immediate change in salaries so as to> cover the cost of living.> The Finance Minister provoked a stormy row in parliament when he called> for the cancellation of tax and custom duty exemptions for all commercial> activities of charity and humanitarian organisations. He said that> charities had turned into trading firms denying the treasury of millions> of pounds in tax exemptions. He also accused those organisations of> engaging in black marketeering, therefore weakening the national currency.> 'They can buy the dollar at any price because they know, at the end of> the day, they will be profiting in view of the high exemptions they> receive' he said.> Most members of parliament, including parliament speaker Hassan al-Turabi,> strongly objected to the removal of tax exemptions.> It is common knowledge in Sudan, that these organisations, which had> turned into a jungle of powerful financial institutions, are fully> controlled by the NIF.> The Finance Minister threatened to resign if parliament refused to> endorse the tax cancellations with immediate effect. President Bashir> gave his backing to his finance minister and asked parliament to approve> the changes.> To find a way out, parliament voted to postpone taking a decision> indefinitely.> Ignoring the parliament decision, President Bashir issued a provisional> order canceling tax and customs exemptions for all relief and charity> organisations.> Having touched on such a sensitive issue, the future of the finance> minister, a devout member of the NIF himself, now hangs on the balance,> and there are strong indications that he will soon lose his job.> * AIR SANCTIONS DEFERRED AGAIN> The UN Security Council has, yet again, postponed the implementation of> the UN resolution 1070, which imposes an air embargo on Sudan, for> another six weeks.> Although the resolution was adopted by the SC on August 16, implementation> was deferred for 90 days to give Sudan a chance to hand over to Ethiopia> the three suspects in connection with the assassination attempt against> the Egyptian President in June 95.> On November 23, the SC voted for a 30-day postponement due to a> French-Russian request that the SC should further study the negative> impact of flight sanctions on Sudan and the consequences of the> implementation of the resolution.> On December 20, the SC decided to give another six weeks for further> investigation into the case. Italy joined France, Russia and Egypt in> drawing attention to the possible suffering of the poor Sudanese> civilian population as a consequence of an air ban.> Despite adopting the decision in August after careful examination of> the evidence against Sudan, the SC now requested Ethiopia to provide> all necessary documents on the investigation and trial of the other> three suspects involved in the assassination attempt.> Sudan, on its part, expressed relief at the SC decision, and said it> had sent a message to the SC explaining that implementing Resolution 1070> would have negative effects on the unity and security of Sudan.> Ali Osman Taha said, on TV, the SC is looking for a way out, after it> had realized that the suspects are not in Sudan.> The US, disillusioned by the failure of the UN to deal effectively> with Sudan, is going its own way. Following the announcement, last month,> of its decision to send nearly $20 million of military equipment to> Sudan's neighbours, the US took further steps to put more pressure on> the Sudanese government. The visit by the US ambassador to Sudan,> Timothy Carney, to the opposition NDA Headquarters in Asmara> (the previous Sudan Embassy), and his long meeting with NDA leaders,> was seen as a strong message to the Khartoum government and a formal> recognition of the NDA in exile.> Another significant event is the meeting of President Clinton,> together with Vice-President Gore and the US National Security Advisor,> Anthony Lake, with the Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, while on> a visit to the US in mid-December. The press release from the White> House said the meeting discussed the stability in East Africa and the> situation in Sudan.> * RED CROSS HOSTAGES FREED> The breakaway rebel group (SPLA-Bahr al-Ghazal), led by Kerbino> Kwanyn Bol, who allied with the Khartoum government, had released, on> December 8, the three Red Cross workers held hostage in southern Sudan> since their plane mistakenly landed in Wunrok, in Gogerial Province,> in November 1st, to take home injured SPLA soldiers after receiving> treatment in a hospital in Kenya.> An American pilot, a Kenyan co-pilot and an Australian nurse, were> released, after 38 days of captivity, by the intervention of US> congressman Bill Richardson.> Richardson traveled to the area accompanied by the American ambassador> to Sudan, Timothy Carney and the Sudanese ambassador to the US,> Mahdi Ibrahim.> Kerbino, who initially demanded a ransom of $100m and then came down> to $2.5m, finally settled for a promise of 5 tons of rice, four jeeps,> nine radios and a health survey for his camp.> The freed hostages were flown to Geneva on board a US military plane.> The US State Department said it supported the initiative, but since> this was a private deal, and the rice and equipment are paid for by the> Red Cross and not the US, it does not affect its policy against> negotiating with or rewarding terrorists.> The main SPLA faction, however, said the humanitarian assistance> offered as ransom for the hostages' release is 'against all the> international conventions governing the operations and mandate of> the ICRC'. The SPLA also called for the unconditional release of the> five patients who are still being held.> An ICRC spokesman said the hostage deal could be a worrying precedent.> 'It could set a precedent. People could start trading ICRC staff for> landcruisers' he said.> Bill Richardson, a personal friend of Bill Clinton, had been> appointed ambassador to the United Nations, in place of Madeleine> Albright, who became Foreign Secretary.> * ARAKIS DEAL ANNOUNCED> After a long wait and much speculation, Arakis Energy had finally> announced it had formed a consortium to develop its Sudan oil concessions> and build a 950-mile export pipeline to the Red Sea.> Partners in the $1 billion joint venture include Arakis with 25 per cent,> China National Petroleum Corporation with 40 per cent, Malaysia> state-owned oil company Petronas Caligali with 30 per cent and the> Sudan government with 5 per cent.> The notable absence of American and European partners reflected> Sudan's international isolation and the political and security risks> involved. Arakis said political tension between Sudan and the US was> the main reason behind the absence of a US partner.> The security risk was demonstrated by a shooting incident, at an> Arakis drilling location, which took place on December 5. Although no> injuries or damage were reported, the attackers, still unknown, caused> a temporary shut-down of an oil drilling rig in al-Saqr, 30 km south of> the Heglig oilfield.> Various rebel forces have threatened to strike Arakis if it continued> to drill and exploit oil in southern Sudan. John Garang, leader of the> SPLA, repeated his warning to Arakis that his forces would strike if> needed to halt any attempts to develop its concession in southern Sudan.> Although Arakis said both the Sudanese army and its own security> staff provide protection, there are reports that Arakis is planning> to employ white mercenaries from South Africa to protect the oilfields.> Under the deal, Arakis subsidiary, State Petroleum, will continue as> operator for the project until the formal signing of the agreement,> after which a joint operating company will take over the operations.> Arakis said the consortium plans to initially transport 150,00 barrels> per day, to export markets, by 1999.> Costs for Sudan's 5 per cent stake in the project would be carried> by the other partners and repaid from its share of the oil.> * ECONOMIC POINTERS> [] Khartoum state is experiencing acute shortage of petrol and sugar.> The Ministry of Energy had reduced the petrol quota for Khartoum> state by 50 per cent. The Ministry of Trade had also announced> that, from January 97, the sugar quota for Khartoum state will> be reduced from 58,000 ton to 38,000 tons. No reasons were given> in either case.> * SHORT NEWS ITEMS> * There is wide speculation in Khartoum of an eminent cabinet reshuffle.> Expectations are that a new face will be brought in for foreign> affairs, and the current minister, Ali Osman Taha, will be moved> to the Ministry of Justice, replacing Abdel Basit Sabdarat, who> will lose his ministerial position. Salah el-Din Karrar, Minster> of Cabinet Affairs, is also tipped to lose out in the reshuffle,> since his ministry will be merged with the ministry of Presidential> Affairs. Mahdi Ibrahim, ambassador to the US is likely to be> replaced by Dr. Al-Mufti.> According to the sources, the Finance Minster, Abdel Wahab Osman,> will not continue in his position for reasons related to his> recent encounter with the National Assembly.> * A Peace Conference held in Khartoum in the beginning of December,> and addressed by President Omer al-Bashir, was marked by the absence> of the two rebel factions who had signed a Peace Charter with the> Khartoum government in April last year.> Representatives of the Southern Sudan Independence Movement (SSIM),> led by Riak Machar, and the SPLA-Bahr el-Ghazal faction, led by> Kerbino Kwanyn Bol, failed to turn up for the conference, even> though the government sent planes to their areas to fetch them.> No explanations have been given for their absence.> * The Iranian-mediated talks between Uganda and Sudan were postponed to> January 97, because Iran's Foreign Minster cannot travel to Kampala> in December.> Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, said he did not expect any> progress at the talks since Sudan had not respected its obligations> under a previous agreement to end hostilities between the two countries.> 'I have agreed that talks should take place here' he said, 'but of> course we have not broken any ground with Mr. al-Turabi's people'.> 'We must get a solution to al-Turabi's blackmail, a military solution.> I am not going to invade al-Turabi. He has enough enemies who will> take care of him', he further added in a news conference in Kampala.> * A new book by a French journalist, Bernard Violet, had revealed new> secrets of the deal in which 'Carlos the Jackal', the most wanted> terrorist in the world, was handed over by Sudan to France.> The book revealed that a meeting between the French Intelligence> Service and Dr. Hassan al-Turabi, in 1993, discussed the establishment> of a 'strategic alliance', with greater military and security> cooperation between Paris and Khartoum, with the objective of> giving France more influence in the region, with the help of the> Islamic movements, in place of the American influence. In exchange,> France will recognize al-Turabi as the international leader of the> Islamic movements, and thus allow him to mediate with the Algerian> Islamic movements.> A former Intelligence Officer, with experience in the region, was> delegated to liaise with Turabi. In one of the meeting between them,> the French officer suggested that Sudan hands over Carlos, to show of> good will and to mark the beginning of the strategic alliance. Turabi> agreed immediately, without consulting the Sudanese authorities. The> book maintained that Turabi's own militia, with the aid of French> Intelligence, arranged and carried out the kidnapping of Carlos.> When Turabi, a few months later, applied for a visit visa to France,> he was told to travel to Paris where he will be met by Intelligence> officers, who will arrange everything. When Turabi arrived at Paris> Airport, nobody met him and he was unable to get hold of his French> acquaintances. After a wait of several hours at the airport, Turabi> returned to Khartoum. The strategic alliance ended there and then.> ----------------------------------------------------------------> All issues of SNV could be obtained from the following web site:> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 23:14:57 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 853236910@hungary-c.it.earthlink.net In a previous posting, Famara wrote:> My main point is more of a general nature. I have problems figuring> out how one can make a thorough analysis about Gambian politics today> and at the same time ignore the PPP era. To understand a phenomenon,> better one has to look back into history. That will also strengthen> possibilities> for the success of plans to be made for the future. Many have been> saying that the Jawara era is now history and that we> should forget it and go forward. Yes it is history, but, history is not to> be forgotten, because we should draw lessons from it. If Jammeh is> not compared to Jawara, who can we then compare him with in the> Gambian context?I agree with you that we cannot justifiably ignore or forget the past if we want to move forward but you may want to reconsider what KTouray also said in a previous posting.''I am baffled as to why you want therepublic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarilybecause he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who providedinept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreakedhavoc on the population on the other. The only thing those two are due fromus as a nation is a well deserved contempt.If President Jammeh is theeffective leader you make him to be then I believe the nation ought to judgehim on his record alone. Trying to compare his records to his predecessor is aregression in my opinion.''I've noticed both here in the U.S. and back home that when one criticizes the Jammeh regime in discussion, the response by those who seem somewhat sympathetic towards the regime is usually a comparison with Jawara and thus a justification or even an oblivious reaction to actions by the regime that normally would be considered highly questionable.If any comparison is made and we find similarities rather than favor one over the other because he has done slightly better we ought to be alarmed that we could even possibly compare them. Most of us agree regardless of our opinion of Jammeh and his regime that Jawara was not an effective leader when judged on his almost thirty year rule and it is this agreement that should make us judge Jammeh on a much longer (or wider) yardstick than his predecessor. One of your examples is a case in point.> I know many things are not yet clear about Jammehs> source of funds for his projects and so on, but, looking at his> achievements in isolation, they commend recognition (especially the> anti corruption campaign). We can only make a real assessment> of the AFPRC's projects when the "secret files" about the projects> are open. Then we will know whether the scarce resources of The> Gambia were used wisely. I will not venture a speculation on why all> the physical projects were implemented.While the AFPRC should be extolled for the great things they've done we cannot ignore the fact that they have acquired and spent an enormous amount of money telling us only that it came from 'Allah' especially after seizing power by force and ousting a somewhat democratically elected government in the name of 'transparency and accountability'.Surely we deserve more than: ''What we've done in the last two years the previous government did not do in thirty''.If we do not push for and demand a far better government than the one we were cursed with for so long then we will be blessed with one that is only marginally better.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 08:52:36 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970114075236.006b4744@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi ALL / Soffie and Numukunda!I think you people are just are just substantiating the points I was justtrying to make all along i.e. not wanting to talk of existing problems. I'vemade these points clear once and for all.Soffie, if you never had of domestic servants referred to as "jolas" you'rerunning away from yourself.Numukunda, If you really give every thing a fair judgement, take a holisticview of all the records. And as I said common sense tells you everything.Unfortunately the "illiterates" are using more of their common senses thanso-called literates like you. The Problems in Rwanda and Burundi have beenagitated by the so-called literates. This is exactly why people are tryingto raise an alarm. On the Foni constituencies issue, Please revisit mypostings and Mr. Jawara's (as it was a response to his allegations) andclarify things for yourself.GOD BLESS GAMBIAAbdou Oujimai=20----------------------------------Kristin Miskov NodlandSenter for milj=F8- og ressursstudierUniversitetet i BergenH=F8yteknologisenteret5020 BergenTel.: 55 58 42 47Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: 14 Jan 1997 09:53:46 +0100From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -ReplyMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut32db4a4cContent-Return: ProhibitedMime-Version: 1.0Svar til melding fra-----------------------------------------------------------------I have been following the dicussion about Female circumcision with greatinterest. I read the other day an article on the same subject in NewAfrican of Jan. 1997 and WONDER-WONDER.THE AGONY OF DAPHNESierra Leonean women have been marching and counter marching over theburning issue of female circumcision. Women of the secret Bondo societymarched on the State House in Freetown, demanding that President TejanKabbah should state the government position on the issue. They carriedplacards and sang provocative songs against those who want the primitivepractice of genital mutilation to be abolished. They carried theirdemonstrations to the newspaper offices of FOR DI PEOPLE and EXPO TIMESand the progressive campaigner Olayinka Koso-Thomas. They have all beencampaigning for abolition. Koso-Thomas and her friends have beenorganising counter-demonstrations.But much to the surprise of all concerned, the Minister of Tourism andCultural Affairs, Mrs Shirley Gbujama took the side of the Bondo women,calling on them to "tear the mouth of anybody who opposes the custom offemale circumcision."The true horror of primitive practice was demonstrated by the case of 28year-old Daphne Pratt. She required a blood transfusion and 15 stitcheswhen she had been forcibly circumcised by members of the secret Bondosociety. She had just returned from Liberia and had stayed into Bondoterritory by mistake."About 40 women apperoached me, singing their society songs and said thatsince I was inside the secret bush, they would have me forciblyinitiated."Daphne Pratt said in the struggle that followed she was slashed on herlegs and hands before her vagina was multilated. She was bleedingprofusely and her genital area was badly scarred. She had to have fourpints of blood when she was brought to the Connaught Hospital in Freetownfor treatment. Dr Sandy said she had cuts all over her body and he had togive her 15 stitches. The case of Daphne Pratt has caused a public outcryand will certainly do the cause of the traditionalists no good.Is it the war, or a return to barbarism that is making Sierra Leoneanwomen campaign for such a primitive practice as female circumcision ? Arethe acting illegally or is it a call from their ancestors?Take care!Ba-Musa CeesayNORAD-OSLONorway------------------------------ Momodou





LATIR!



While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and

KTouray's,

don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express) any progress

they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of one regime

to just a 2-year progress of another? Would you personally not appreciate

any progress you've made in your life for the past years or is that asking

for more? For me, I appreciate the progress made by the present regime

during the last two years they have been in office. What is wrong in

evaluating (don't forget it's entire process) the state of our country since

independence. When the time comes for me to realize that Gambians were even

better off under 30 years of Jawara than the years Jammeh, then I will

acknowledge this and won't stop doing so. If Jammeh's predecessor turns to

be a better or worse leader why can't we talk about it, then. Of course

Jammeh is bound to be criticized (productively), if not he may even turn to

be worse than Jawara.=20



One last thing, would you not prefer "seeing food at your door-steps without

knowing it's origin than not seeing it at all". This is a response to where

all the project money comes from. Gambia was one of the highest recipients

of development-aid and people knew it but saw nothing of infrastructural or

socio-economic development. All what we saw was expensive mansions and cars

one could only see in Beverly Hills and we all knew who they "belonged" to.

Would you prefer knowing the origins of such an amount of money destined to

a certain project and never see the project being implemented; or not

knowing the source of the money but seeing a project being implemented?

NOTE: Am not trying to justify anything but simply asking for preferences.



GOD BLESS GAMBIA

:)))) Abdou Oujimai







----------------------------------



Kristin Miskov Nodland

Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier

Universitetet i Bergen

H=F8yteknologisenteret

5020 Bergen

Tel.: 55 58 42 47

Fax.: 55 58 96 87





ABDOU OUJIMAI



The right to criticise is part of the right of Gambians and all Africans

under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on

Human and People's Rights.



Latir was merely pointing out that we must not rest on our laurels and that

we must strive to make the new governance structure accountable. If we

allowed Jawara 's regime over 30 years to absorb development aid without

accountability, it is squarely our fault and the fault of our parents as

passive Gambians.



The danger -- which is clear and present given some of what has happened

between July 1994 and today -- is for people to either be self-censorious

and keep quiet about things that concern them because they are scared, or to

support a new governance structure blindly because it it in place, and

because they only want peace.



Jammeh cannot be allowed to to sink into the same kind of quagmire of

complacency and delusions of omnipotence and omnipresence that ultimately

were Jawara's undoing. And while Yaya and co have made some clearly

progressive decisions (outlined in great detail by many list members so no

need to repeat), some serious questions remain to be asked, and we must be

brave and honest enough to ask them.



In light of Jammeh's 'soldiers with a difference', 'house-cleaning' and

'equal development' pronouncements, it is up to Gambians to ensure the

Jammeh regime stays on the straight and narrow. Just because the previous

rulers messed up, that's no reason to say "let's give this new lot

carte-blanche and leave everything in their hands and the hands of God".

Surely, the object is to ensure they don't mess up. The idea is for

people-power to move forward, for people to become more conscientised about

their rights, and to assert them. Otherwise the future for our children will

be bleak indeed.



Of course, no one expects miracles overnight. And nowhere on our continent

can we find the kind of exemplary leadership we need to move forward. We

also recognise all the arguments about the stage of Gambia's and Africa's

history necessitating strong leadership, and the points about Westminster

Model multipartyism not necessarily being right for African contexts.

Military or civilian, all we want is good, accountable leadership.



If we are to realise our dream of socio-economic and non-tribalistic justice

for all, macro- and micro-economic self-sufficiency and independence as a

sovereign state, then we must stop being passive and acting as guewels,

gawlos, and griots -- and start being more pro-active in demanding

accountability from our leadership. Only God cannot be questioned.



It's clear that some list members regard criticism of the present leadership

as anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order of the

day. The whole point of an unmoderated list is that everyone should have

their say. Since we are all either Gambians or Gambia-philes, the criticism

is in the interest of our country.



Had the founders of this list had the benefit of Information and

Communication Technologies, listserv technology and the Internet 10 or 15

years ago, then perhaps the previous regime would not have gotten away with

what it did.



We must befair. We must welcome criticism of our present leadership, and

applaud Yaya and co when they deserves applause -- even if in our gut we are

against them. But free flows of information must not be stifled in the name

of narrow-minded nationalism or for any bogus reasons.



To this end, may I say a big thank-you to all those who contributed so

eloquently and so honestly on the extremely sensitive FGM issue, and who

posted such concrete and factual information to the list.



Peace

Peter

14.01.97



At 10:28 14/01/97 +0100, Abdou Gibba wrote:

>LATIR!

>

>While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and

>KTouray's, don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express)

any progress they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of

one regime to just a 2-year progress of another?



[...]





Hi,



how can I have e-mail in the gambia? i have little background knowledge

but I think there must be something like a POP server around, to dial

in. I'm not so much interested in surfing the net but in mailing !!



Does anybody know the nearest server and whether it's possible to get an

account there?



Greets,



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 16:02:06 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: Criticism is a sine qua non for Free of Expression

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



PETER!



Thanks for your brilliant comments. I would just regard this as a supplement

to what I've been trying to say. You wrote...



"....It's clear that some members regard criticism of the present leadership

as anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order of the

day."



This is not my position as I have, in ALL my postings reminded the audience

that yaya's govt. can't be free from criticism if we want to avoid

duplicating blunders of the former govt. Nevertheless criticism based on

some form of prejudice is what I am making a concern. Am sure you'll agree

to this. This is the kind of criticism I respond to since I became a member.

Am not denying anyone freedom of speech but if someone uses the advantage of

this notion, say, to spread racial remarks (something destructive or

counter-productive) I think it's worth commenting on. Don't you agree? If

you do, this makes my whole point and I hope it is made clear for the records.



Returning PEACE to You

:))) Abdou Oujimai





Gambia-l,

Ousman Jobe has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ousman, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Hi folks,

I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to

you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper

presence on the Internet.

For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the

Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access

and read for news about current events back home.

Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it

would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The

other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.

We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the

assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my

Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.

The agreement was that the paper would make available the

electronic version of each printing. That version would then be

compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would

be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.

TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page

would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum

and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to

The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or

less.

I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should

find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If

we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project

until interest picks up.

Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia

to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or

not.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active

participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without

exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.

Bye for now,

-Abdou.



Greetings Abdou Oujimai and fellow list members,



Abdou, in your response to my previous posting you wrote:



> LATIR!

>

> While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and

> KTouray's,

> don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express) any progress

> they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of one regime

> to just a 2-year progress of another? Would you personally not appreciate

> any progress you've made in your life for the past years or is that asking

> for more? For me, I appreciate the progress made by the present regime

> during the last two years they have been in office. What is wrong in

> evaluating (don't forget it's entire process) the state of our country since

> independence. When the time comes for me to realize that Gambians were even

> better off under 30 years of Jawara than the years Jammeh, then I will

> acknowledge this and won't stop doing so. If Jammeh's predecessor turns to

> be a better or worse leader why can't we talk about it, then. Of course

> Jammeh is bound to be criticized (productively), if not he may even turn to

> be worse than Jawara.



The point I was trying to make is quite simple. It is important to make historical comparisons in order to evaluate how far we have come but if we continue to let our leaders act in a questionable manner from time to time without confrontation simply because of the good they have done then believe me you they will continue and they will continue increasingly so. At the end, we will in effect be sanctioning those actions. There are times when comparisons are in order and there are other times when quite honestly we must look solely on these individuals and what they have done, good or bad. The next point you give in your response is a case where the latter must apply.



> One last thing, would you not prefer "seeing food at your door-steps without

> knowing it's origin than not seeing it at all". This is a response to where

> all the project money comes from. Gambia was one of the highest recipients

> of development-aid and people knew it but saw nothing of infrastructural or

> socio-economic development. All what we saw was expensive mansions and cars

> one could only see in Beverly Hills and we all knew who they "belonged" to.

> Would you prefer knowing the origins of such an amount of money destined to

> a certain project and never see the project being implemented; or not

> knowing the source of the money but seeing a project being implemented?

> NOTE: Am not trying to justify anything but simply asking for preferences.



I thank you Abdou for what seems like a very honest comment. Many people feel the same way you do but would never express those feelings in such a frank manner. However, allow me to paint a hypothetical (since we don't know the facts) but realistic scenario for you to contemplate what should shed some light as to why we deserve to receive an accountable record on these funds.



WHAT IF the AFPRC received something like 50 million dollars in the last two years and spent a total of say 30 million on the various projects and financial shortcomings such as those due to the drop in foreign assistance and the down turn in the economy. LET'S SAY they decided to 'osusu' the rest amongst themselves and line their own pockets. Would you be satisfied with the fact that they decided to 'eat' the rest because they actually did something 'positive' with part of the money especially since the former regime used to 'eat' everything?



I know that there are many who would but we must understand that the money belongs to US, GAMBIANS. Borrowing your analogy, would you allow someone to put just some of all the food that is rightfully yours at your doorstep only because you never saw food there before? For the sake of our country, I hope not!



Peace.



Lat







Moe,

I mistakenly deleted the posting about female genital mutilation

by our muslim brother Sanusi. This article will be very interesting

I guess and can help one to answer some of the everyday question

about this practice by the westerners. If you have this saved,

do please repost it for me either through Gambia-l or direct to my

address.

Also I have one interesting question for anyone who can help me with

it (why are Muslims not allow to eat pork)?

ASSALAMUALAUIKUM Buba Bojang





















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 20:59:05 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian trip.

Message-ID: <19970114195855.AAB8166@LOCALNAME>



Abdou,

Thanks for the efforts you ve done and the same goes to Sankung.

Although I would like to see FOROYAA On-line together with the Point

and Daily Observer, I think it was a reasonable agreement you had

with the Daily Observer.



> Firstly, we should find out how many people are willing and

> able to pay the subscription.



I would like to suggest that those interested in subscribing, send

their NAMES to the subscription managers instead of the list.



The payments could be collected in each country and then sent to the

person responsible for the administration, for instance Francis.



Regards

Momodou





Bubba, you wrote:



> Moe,

> I mistakenly deleted the posting about female genital mutilation

> by our muslim brother Sanusi. This article will be very interesting

> I guess and can help one to answer some of the everyday question

> about this practice by the westerners. If you have this saved,

> do please repost it for me either through Gambia-l or direct to my

> address.



I deleted all the FGM messages this morning. Surely some of the members

may be able to repost it to the list.



Good Luck and Ramadan Karim!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



> > To One and All,

> >

> > During the past month, several persons gave of themselves untiringly to

> > launch a website that would detail the history of, and present

> > information on W.E.B. Du Bois' dream of an all-African Encyclopaedia

> > Africana. The publishing of these volumes began in 1962--one year

> > before Du Bois' death--in Accra Ghana, and continues today under the

> > direction of Grace Bansa, Secretariat to the Encyclopaedia Africana

> > Project (EAP). Three volumes are already available, and information on

> > how to obtain these volumes may be found at the following website:

> >

> >

> >

> > Over the years there have been attempts at "modifying" the vision of the

> > EAP from Du Bois' orginal vision of an Afrocentric work; another

> > "version" of the EA is currently being written at Harvard University,

> > even though it strays from the intent of Du Bois' to have an

> > Encyclopaedia published by African scholars.

> >

> > Prema Qadir, who constructed the site has completed the first stage in a

> > process to secure more publicity, financial support and scholarly

> > contributions to the Encyclopaedia Africana. Her work in constructing

> > the site was invaluable, and we invite you to read the articles and

> > discussion about this important work at the above address.

> >

> > You will be getting periodical updates on the process to complete the

> > vision of Du Bois. In the past month alone, persons from all over the

> > world have contacted the Ms. Bansa in Ghana and are lending support to

> > her efforts at completing the project. Information on persons

> > associated with the project can be found at the website.

> >

> > Again, we invite you to browse the website, and check in periodically

> > for updates on the progress being made with the Encyclopaedia Africana.

> >

> > Peace,

> >

> > Ray Winbush, Director

> > Race Relations Institute

> > Benjamin Lawson Hooks Professor of Social Justice

> > Fisk University

> > Nashville TN 37208

> > 615-329-8575

> >







> Peter!!

> You and I don't normally see things eye to eye;but I must admit

> that your this response to what has thus been said on this subject is a

> balanced one .But that would however not deter me from making a couple =

of

> observations.

>=20

> Those of us who somehow sound like griots or gawlos when praising what

> has so far been achieved on the ground in the Gambia do so, not because

> we believe that parroting the good deeds of the incumbent government is

> the best way to help nurture our fledgeling democracy,but simply becaus=

e

> we cannot allow the other side to win the propaganda war.So long as you

> have so-called educated Gambians working feverishly and mindlessly

> trying to persuade Gambians that Mr.Jammeh is a nightmare that every

> Gambian should avoid dreaming about in his sleep and that he has not

> done anything worth mentioning anyway,then it will be quite natural and

> even necessary to have on the other side an equal number of so-called

> educated Gambians who would not hesitate to taking the Hallam or Korra

> (String Instruments)to remind the the Gambians,incase they have a short

> memory,how unspeakably rotten things were before the Jola-Boy from Buya=

m

> came to the scene.It is as simple as that.Politics is war;and the means

> to win it is a bit of truth and a lot of propaganda.This sounds crude o=

f

> course;but so is reality sometimes.

>=20

> As for those of the Listers who complain about using history (the FaFa

> Jawara era)to evaluate Mr. Jammeh's Performance,I could not believe tha=

t

> they are really serious! A people who have little respect for History c=

annot

> have any History worth respecting.The very first question that seems to

> ASK ITSELF whenever a new government comes to power in any civilized

> society is whether it is better than its predecessor. Because if it is

> not,or cannot be then there is no reason why it should replace the form=

er

one in the first place.



Peter!!

You and I don't normally see things eye to eye;but I must admit

that your this response to what has thus been said on this subject is a

balanced one .But that would however not dter me from making a couple of

observation.



Those of us who somehow sound like griots or gawlos when praising what

has so far been achieved on the ground in the Gambia do so, not because

we believe that parroting the good deeds of the incumbent government is

the best way to help nurture our fledgeling democracy,but simply because

we cannot allow the other side to win the propaganda war.So long as you

have so-called educated gambians working feverishly and mindlessly

trying to persuade Gambians that Mr.Jammeh is a nightmare that every

Gambian should avoid dreaming about in his sleep and that he has not

done anything worth mentioning anyway,then it will quite natural and

even necessary to have on the other side an equal number of so-called

educated Gambians who would not hesitate to taking the Hallam or Korra

(String Instruments)to remind the the Gambians,incase they have a short

memory,how unspeakably rotten things were before the Jola-Boy from Buyam

came to the scene.It is as simple as that.Politics is war;and the means

to win it is a bit of truth and a lot of propaganda.This sounds crude of

course;but so is reality sometimes.



As for those of the Listers who complain about using history (the FaFa

Jawara era)to evaluate Mr. Jammeh's Performance,I could not believe that

they are really serious! No people who have no respect for History will

have any History worth respecting.The very first question that seems to

ASK ITSELF whenever a new government comes to power in any civilized

society is whether it is better than its predecessor. Because if it is

not

=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:08:48 -0800 (PST)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To:

Subject: WB Dubois message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Please send this message to me again, I thought I had printed the message

for the web site address and my printer messed up, by the time I realized

what happened, I already deleted the message. Thanks.



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:43:59 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Kaba Colley has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be

looking forward to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 19:51:05 -0500 (EST)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.970114184833.5309B-100000@kirk>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (



I have followed with interest the on-going discussion on the circumcision

issue and the ethnic/tribal question.I gave an historical analysis of this

issue and thought that we the members of this list would move forward and

address ourselves to more immediate issues of bread and butter for the

greater masses of Gambians.Let me deal with some of the points raised by

individual members of this list . The first issue is the number of seats

given to Foni region of the country. The only justification for increasing

the number of seats should be number of people living in the area.If the

population of Foni is greater than Banjul, Kiang West or any other

constituency in the country, then Foni deserves its number. If however

there is no statistical evidence to warrant such allocation, then it is

simply a case of political gerrymandering. Truth be told,Jammeh is not the

first politician to do this in the country. The first act of

gerrymandering was done soon after the PPP defeated the United Party (UP)

of Pierre Sarr Njie.Banjul had five constituencies in 1962.Because the PPP

won by a narrow margin of five seats,certain strategists of the PPPand its

small Banjul-based political ally,the Democratic Congress Alliance(DCA) of

the late Rev. J.C. Faye and the late I>M> Garba Jahumpa ,decided that it

was politically prudent to cut down the number of seats in Banjul.Hence

Banjul North, Banjul South and Banjil Central. Prior to this act of

gerrymandering,Banjul had the following constituencies: (1) Half-Die

Ward; (2) Jollof & Portuguese Town Ward; (3) Soldier Town War; (4) New

Town East; (5) New Town West. The Up won all but Jolof & Portuguese Town

Ward.

With respect to the use of the term "Jola" to identify the maids of

the urban areas,let us get the historical record straight. From 1816-1860s

the persons who were serving in the capacity of maids were mainly drawn

from poor Wolof and Serer families working for Gambian mulatos who were

the concubines of European men in early colonial times. They wre either

"mbindans", a word of Serer/Wolof origins.In Serere it points to the

responsibility involved in the household. In Wolof it refers to the

contract written and signed by both employer and employee.There was

another related notion which is part of this appropiation of labor from

the poorer sections of the society.In the days when the Mulatoos were

known as "Senoras", portuguese for ladies or madams in French,those

poorer members of the Wolof and Serer groups who followed the white men to

Banjul from Goree and St Louis in the early nineteenth century were

sometimes voluntarily sent over to the Senoras as "Yarluwans". Many Wolof

and Serer Banjulian families came to Banjul in this capacity.A Gambian

historian, Florence Mahoney, in her dissertation on the Creoles in Banjul

social history also narrated how some of the Creoles from Sierra Leone who

were brought to the Gambia by Lt. Governor Rendall found themselves in the

households of these Senoras.The recruitment of the Jolas as maids goes

back to the interwar period when Jolas from various sub-regions of the

Senegambia began to come to the growing urban area of Banjul to search for

employment.A thorough social history of the Gambia would show that whereas

Jola men found employment as cooks and garden boys of Europeans, their

sisters found access to the labor market through maid service.Lest we

forget, the pattern of recruiting Wolof and Serer from the poorer sections

of these communities has continued in urban Senegal. This cannot be missed

by those who folowed Senegalese TV theater. A good example would be the

show called " Sagane," a TV show that makes it categorically clear to

middle class urban married women that their maids could steal their

husbands.The use of the term "Jola" to classify all maids is the result of

the greater dominationof this section of the job market by this particular

ethnic group. A review of the literature on maids in African societies

would reveal ethnic specialisation.Again, lest we forget, in the Gambia

there is the common popular belief that Serahulis are very successful

businessmen.There is a long historical connection between this group and

the long distance trade of West Africa. Those who now identify Serahulis

with succesful businesses are simply generalising about a whole group

based on a historical pattern of behavior among a sizable number of this

particular group.Instead of stereotyping Gambian ethnic groups,we should

be learning to replicate the most positive characteristics of all

Senegambian groups.The Jolas have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they

are among the most hardworking Gambians.This does not mean that they must

be relegated to the lowest levels of the pecking order in the

society.Another quality of the Jolas long before Yaya Jammeh entered he

Gambian political scene.Those of us who are not familiar with the social

history of the region should read some of the works written by scholars

writing on these Sengambian groups. One can profit from the writings of

D.P. Gambia (Wolof of Senegambia) and the works of L.V. Thomas on the

Jolas(written in French).There are many others written by Senegalese like

Pathe Diagne.I hope some of the younger Gambians who are inclined towards

scholarly research would begin to examine these fields of knowledge. Had

there been a rich body of knowledge about the social history of the

Senegambian region , especially the Gambia, most of the arguments made

here would have been irrelevant and unnecessary.

To conclude this contribution to the discussion on the Gambian

ethnic groups and their relations with each other, let me leave you with

five points to remember about the history of the Gambian peoples and their

inter-mixing over the last three hundred years:-

1.In the Gambian ethnic purity is a myth that can only be perpetuated by

tribalist or persons who are ignorant of the social history of the area.

2.Any social marker that differentiates peoples of the Senegambia region

can be based only on language and certain cultural differences.As I stated

several months ago,despite these lingusitic and cutlural differences,the

peoples of the Gambia and Senegal have more things to unite

them.Islam,Christianity and Western secularism have created new

moral,intellectual and emotional bridges between the islands of ethnicity.

3.Any Gambian who tries to be tribalist, check him closely and you would

find that his brother or uncle is married to a member of another Gambian

group.This is to say, no Gambian I have ever known lives in an ethnic

island all by himself or with all members of his clan.None of the Gambian

politicians so far can claim ethnic purity.The Gambia,and Senegambia for

that matter , is a multiethnic enclave and the struggle for power must not

be allowed to poison the waters of inter-ethnic living and cooperation.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 97 19:49:44 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To: ABDOU <

Cc:

Subject: Re: Gambian trip.

Message-ID: <9701150149.AA01243@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Abdou, thanks for the good work.



Interest is certainly crucial to the viability of the effort. As Momodou

Camara suggested, netters should notify the list managers directly of their

interest.



List managers should keep gambia-l posted on the number of interested netters

once every week for the next couple of weeks. We should shoot to make a

decision on whether or not to proceed with the effort around then, certainly by

the end of the month.



A floor of about 100 interested individuals strikes me as much too high,

unless the publishers are convinced that the venture would only be justified by

this number. Otherwise, I'd say we should go for it even if the number of

interested individuals is about 50, give or take...



- Francis











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:19:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Re. Comments Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <



Numukunda, thanks...if I may borrow a line from Bassss, " A brilliant

response!! I can't say it better myself.Keep the good work ".On a more

serious note, that was a very insightful piece.

Soffie, thanks a million.In a few words you've said it all.

Mr.Gibba, welcome to Gambia -I.Again, thanks to Numukunda for reminding us

that you're new at the bantaba where we discuss almost anything, uncensored

in a mature and responsible fashion.

When Yaya and his fellow baby Lieutenants came to the scene, they promised to

" correct" the system and NOT repeat actions that you alleged were taken on

Baboucarr Gaye.What good is history, if you can't learn anything from it? If

I may remind you, " Two wrongs don't make a right ".I do understand that

tribal issues can be very sensitive, but Yaya's speech on that fateful day is

unforgivable and unforgetable.If I may add, its uncharacteristic and

unbecoming of a Head of State.

If Mr.Tony Loum calls for an end to FGM, but singles out a particular tribe,

I'll be vociferous in my condemnation, since almost all tribes practice this

cruel and inhuman act.Likewise, if Madiba Saidy or Dr.Nyang call for an end

to " ALMOODOS " ( young Islamic students who spend more time begging for food

and money and attending to their Teacher's needs than reading the Koran :

common in Gambia, Senegal, Guinea... ) I'll expect them to be universal in

their condemnation than taking on a particular tribe.

P.S. The above mentioned gentlemen are fine, decent, smart and hence wouldn't

make irrational and irresponsible remarks as Yaya did.

Finally, when you order people to say NO to something, then you should

provide an alternative they can say YES to.



Musa Kebba Jawara.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 18:42:32 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Thank you Dr Nyang for such a brilliant educational article on some

historical context of Senegambia. As was correctly pointed out, political

gerrymandering has been going on in The Gambia before Jammeh was even

born. Middle age people like myself, although very young at the

time remembered the

1962 general elections that first brought Jawara and The PPP to power. The

only Banjul seat that was not carried by The United Party ( UP ) was won

by Alieu Badara ( A.B.) of The Congress Party at Jollof and Portuguese

Ward. The shocking and one of the most memorable facts were that Garba

Jahumpa, leader of The Congress Party lost the half Die seat to UP's

Joseph Henry Joof who was better known as Sayerr Joof by just 11 votes.

As Dr Nyang correctly stated, the five Banjul districts were susequently

reduced to the current three of North, South and Central. In the 1967,

elections, Jahumpa duped P.S. Njie and The United Party into forming a

coalition

against the PPP. The result was that Jahumpa was overwhelming elected at

Banjul South against the PPP candidate Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh. He

immediately crossed the carpet ( switched political parties ) to PPP and

was rewarded with a cabinet Post of Minister of Finance by Jawara.

I have been quiet on the female circumcision debate. This is due

to the fact that I do not have any knowledge on that subject. All can I

say is that it has never been part of my heritage and I am unequivocally

oppose to that practice.

Abdou deserves the highest commendation for his efforts in trying

to secure a Gambian newspaper on the web. Let me just suggest that we

start taking a poll to find out how many people are interested and willing

to pay the suggested $10. Maybe, those in North America can send their

responses to Abdou and or Dr Amadou Janneh. I am not sure whether the

latter is back from The Gambia. Others from other the other continents can

send their's to Momodou Camara in Denmark. For me, please count me as

being interested and willing to pay the subscription fee.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 20:57:50 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline





>>> Andrea Klumpp <

Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law





......"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

something we just accept."





Gambia-L



I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.

Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by

some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact

cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in

some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women

who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to

experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching

sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know

how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually

transmitted.



On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to

perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument

sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?





Ndey Kumba

Loyola University

Chicago, Illinois







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 19:17:10 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra Leone (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 21:52:17 -0500

From: akoroma <

To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <

Subject: 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra Leone



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) -- A secret women's society lured about 600

refugees into a female circumcision ceremony, performed so crudely that

many of the women and girls became ill, a reporter who uncovered the

ceremony said Monday.



Relief workers at a refugee camp east of the capital are treating many

of the mutilated women for infection and fever, said Khadijatu Jalloh,

who first reported Thursday's ceremony in the local newspaper For The

People.



Thousands of Sierra Leone's people fled to refugee camps during the

attacks in the five-year civil war that just ended.



The leader of a group called the Bondo Society told impoverished women

at the camp outside Freetown that they would be given food if they and

their daughters submitted to female circumcision, Jalloh said.



The Bondo Society, which is highly respected by the southern,

predominantly Mendi ethnic group, advocates female circumcision and has

opposed government attempts to discuss banning the rite.



The procedure, which ranges from clipping the tip of the clitoris

to cutting away all the outer sexual organs, is seen by advocates

as a way to prevent promiscuity by rendering sex painful.



The procedures are often performed with unsterilized knives by

untrained midwives, leaving many women with lifelong, debilitating

medical problems.



According to the United Nations, about 90 percent of girls are

circumcised in Sierra Leone; the figure ranges from 40 to 90

percent in most other West African countries. The World Health

Organization estimates that as many as 120 million women in

three dozen countries have been circumcised.



Government officials Monday denied knowing about the ceremony.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:29:59 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



>>> Andrea Klumpp <

Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law





......"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

something we just accept."





Gambia-L



Oops! I forgot to write a word in the original posting. Sorry!



I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.

Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by

some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact

cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in

some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women

who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to

experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching

sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know

how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually

transmitted disease.



On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to

perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument

sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?





Ndey Kumba

Loyola University

Chicago, Illinois









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 23:02:11 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <







DEAR MR NYANG,



THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR SUCH AN ELABORATE AND ELOQUENT EXPLAIN OF THIS

DISCUSSION.



I HOPE THIS WELL MAKE IT CLEAR TO ALL THOSE THAT ARE TRYING THIS TRIBAL GAME

TO THINK TWICE ABOUT THIER BELIEFS.



HOWEVER I WOULD ONCE AGAIN THANK YOU AND GIVE A LITTLE REASON ABOUT THE

SARAHULAY SUCCESS. AS A SARAHULAY MYSELF, WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN TOLD THAT THE

ONLY WAY OUT IS TO OWN YOUR BUSINESS.



AND WE ALSO HAVE A CONNECTION FROM THE GREAT SONIKE EMPIRE, FROM THE GREAT

TRADERS FO MALI.



I THINK IT IS ALSO NECEASSARY FOR ALL OF US TO READ MORE ABOUT OUR CULTURES

AND THE SENEGAMBIA RELATION.



ANOTHER GOOD POINT YOU RAISE IS THE INTER-TRIBAL MARRIAGES, I THINK WE (

SENEGAMBIA) HAS A HIGH RATE OF SUCH MARRIAGES THAN ANY OTHER SOCITIEY WITHIN

WEST AFRICA.



I SHALL STOP HERE, THANK YOU.



THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOOK.



MOMODOU JAGANA



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 23:02:45 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: The debate over FMG

Message-ID: <199701150402.XAA10358@aspen>



Heidi, thank you for your last contribution. it certainly give us some of the much needed facts on this debate.



It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects of their children going through the practice. Has there been any observation of which practice is prevailent in the health centers and the bush? Also do you think there is any chance of the practice "dying out" as it moves from the bush to the health centers?



There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and be convinced that practice do not serve the intended purpose. Perhaps education may succeed where legislation failed.



malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:43:30 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: FOR MR.BUJANG (THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI, MR. BUJANG. THIS IS THE POSTING YOU HAVE REQUESTED FOR AND LOOK

FORWARD TO THE REASONS AND WISDOM BEHIND THE PROHIBITION OF PORK IN ISLAM.

SANUSI

WASSALM.





I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found

it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible

reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly

I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such

trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.



The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part

and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for

more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt

during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,

Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in

Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:



The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia

manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation

process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.

The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer

interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against

humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy

and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women

and young children.



The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah

circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the

nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and

Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.



It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a

lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning

it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the

husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the

Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the

practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion

that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic

teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is

-wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call

for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him

to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is

hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest

religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to

inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well

being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the

Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally

mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?



Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter

female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They

said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her

sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's

self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their

sexual drives by means of initiation.



The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:

Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.

It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could

not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce

the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is

sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they

will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as

you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na

yu own no to palaba-

you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an

essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act

by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are

sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still

virgins and innocent.



Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the

Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite

the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of

Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the

case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted

in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice

should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think

it is high time to think of cutting the testacles

of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and

prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.



Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not

trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is

maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all

kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and

variety.



To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think

about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological

effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions

some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in

Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures

must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam

as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance

the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used

to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors

were condoned by their respective cultures and

societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers

and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be

bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away

with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our

sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and

resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their

organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.

I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not

used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate

you.



WASSALAM.

SANUSI TURAY

KL

MALAYSIA

















------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:28:55 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi Momodou Camara!



Could you kindly enroll a new member (brother) into the bantaba. Here are

the details:

Name: Momodou Sanneh

E-mail:



Thanks

:))) Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:56:57 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970115075616.AAA27350@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Momodou Sanneh has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Momodou, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 09:19:39 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Politics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear Members!



I would like to thank all members who have contributed so sensibly to this

issue especially DR. NYANG for telling us the significance of history in

general and in particularly our own. To BASS KOLLEH, thanks for making some

simple and obvious things clear.



LATIR, I wouldn't condone any member of any government in "osusuing" our

money. If I do I will be contradicting the very principles I believe in.

This statement was just to dismiss the claims of a particular member who

tried to dis-merit the progress of infrastructural development achieved by

the present government. Very often I hear pro-Jawaras be-littleling these

projects as nonsense-projects and so when I hear the same tendencies I

understand the purpose of their argument. As you could recall, after making

my statement I stated that "...am not trying to justify anything but asking

for preferences". When dealing with someone who interprets things

objectively then my position is no more different from yours but when

dealing with prejudice critiques then I ask for preferences (then and now).

I hope you understand my position clearly.





GOD BLESS GAMBIA

:))) Abdou Oujimai











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 11:24:50 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: FWD: Food Security in Africa

Message-ID: <19970115102411.AAA22894@LOCALNAME>



> From: Jean-Charles Le Vallee <

> Subject: Food Security in Africa



Agricultural Economics. You may visit our website at

as you will find all the information

there. Do not hesitate to write to me if you have any questions. Plusieurs

travaux portent sur l'Afrique de l'Ouest egalement. The fact sheets and

policy syntheses are in html and pdf (or Adobe Acrobat) format. You will

also find part of the site dedicated to market information sources on the

internet.



The fact sheets cover the Mali Maize Subsector Study, Mali Market

Information Study (SIM), Mozambique Study, Rwanda Study, Sahel Regional

Program, Ethiopia Food Security Project, Agricultural Productivity Studies,

Food Access Synthesis Studies, Strategic Planning Studies, Technology

Assessment Studies, and Agricultural Transformation. The various Policy

Syntheses cover:



- Trends in Real Food Prices in Six Sub-Saharan African Countries.

- Promoting Farm Investment for Sustainable Intensification of African

Agriculture.

- Improving the Measurement and Analysis of African Aricultural

Productivity: Promoting

Complementarities Between Micro and Macro Data.

- Effects of Market Reform on Access to Food by Low-Income Households:

Evidence from Four

Countries in Eastern and Southern Africa.

- Promoting Food Security in Rwanda Through Sustainable Agricultural

Productivity: Meeting the

Challenges of Population Pressure, Land Degradation, and Poverty.

- Cash Crop and Foodgrain Productivity in Senegal: Historical View, New

Survey Evidence, and

Policy Implications. (French and English)

- A Strategic Approach to Agricultural Research Program Planning in

Sub-Saharan Africa.

- Will the CFA Franc Devaluation Enhance Sustainable Agricultural

Intensification in the

Senegalese Peanut Basin? (French and English)

- PRISAS/INSAH-MSU-USAID Sahel Regional Food Security Project: Results and

Impact.

- USAID Contributes to Building National Capacity to Strengthen Food

Security: an Example From Mali.

- Food Marketing and Pricing Policy in Eastern and Southern Africa: Lessons

for Increasing

Agricultural Productivity and Access to Food.

- Fostering Agricultural and Food System Transformation in Africa.

- Facilitating Effective Food Security Policy Reform.

- Zimbabwe Food Security Success Story: Maize Market Reforms Improve Access

to Food Even

While Government Eliminates Food Subsidies.

- Mozambique Food Security Success Story.

- Payoffs to Investments in Agricultural Technology in Sub-Saharan Africa.

- Relief Through Development: Maize Market Liberalization in Urban Kenya.

- Determinants of Farm Productivity in Africa: A Synthesis of Four Case

Studies.

- Assessing the Impact of Cowpea and Sorghum Research and Extension in

Northern Cameroon.

- The Impact of Millet, Sorghum, and Cowpea Research and Technology Transfer

in Niger.

- How Non-research Investments Affect Research Impact: The Case of Maize

Technology Adoption in southern Mali.

- Zambia's Stop-and-Go Revolution: The Impact of Policies and Organizations

on the Development and Spread of Hybrid Maize.

- Returns to Oilseed and Maize Research in Uganda.



I look forward to hearing from you soon. Cheers, Jean-Charles Le Vallee

=======================================================================

Jean-Charles Le Vallee

Visiting Research Specialist

Department of Agricultural Economics, Michigan State University

416 Agriculture Hall, East Lansing, MI 48824-1039, USA

Tel: (517) 353-1851 Fax: (517) 432-1800



Food Security II Project Web Site, information,

policy syntheses and fact sheets (pdf Adobe Acrobat and html formats)

http://www.aec.msu.edu/agecon/fs2/



Internet Market Information Sources

http://www.aec.msu.edu/agecon/fs2/market_information.htm



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 97 12:04 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To: <

Subject: US$ 10

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Morning Gambia-l



Newspaper online idea is brilliant! Add my US$ 10.



Best





_______________________________________

Peter K.A. da Costa

Regional Director for Africa

Inter Press Service (IPS)

127 Union Avenue

P.O. Box 6050

Harare ZIMBABWE

Tel: +263-4-790104/5

Fax: +263-4-728415

E-mail:

http://www.ips.org

http://www.link.no/IPS/eng/intro.html

________________________________________





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 97 13:13 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To: <

Subject: Re: e-mail in the gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Andrea and gambia-l-ers



You can get a Compuserve e-mail account from GAMTEL and dial a local niumber

to send and receive e-mail while in The Gambia.



For details of costs, contact Sankung Sawo at:



101573.1703@CompuServe.com



Sankung is also a member of this list.



Peace

Peter

15.01.97



At 15:01 14/01/97 +0100, Andrea Klumpp wrote:

>Hi,

>

>how can I have e-mail in the gambia? i have little background knowledge

>but I think there must be something like a POP server around, to dial

>in. I'm not so much interested in surfing the net but in mailing !!

>

>Does anybody know the nearest server and whether it's possible to get an

>account there?

>

>Greets,

>

>Andrea

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 17:09:30 +-100

From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <

To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Zimbabwe-Cure<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



=20



=20





Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =

rights reserved.=20

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =

=20







15 Jan 97 - Science & Health Bulletin: Zimbabwe-Cure







Zimbabwean Traditional Healers Announce Progress On AIDS







HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The Zimbabwe national traditional healers =

association (Zinatha) announced on Tuesday it has made considerable =

progress towards finding a possible cure for the deadly disease, AIDS.=20



Zinatha's president, Prof. Gordon Chavunduka, told journalists that his =

association had developed a drug, PMZ, which had been registered =

internationally and that his association was now waiting for the patent =

rights.=20



Chavunduka, a former University of Zimbabwe vice-chancellor, said =

clinical trials would be held as soon as the patent was received and =

that if they were successful, commercial production of the drug would =

proceed.=20



"We now have a drug which is likely to help cure AIDS but more work is =

still being done to boost its effectiveness since tests have shown that =

the drug dissolves quickly in the body," said Chavunduka.=20



The hitherto incurable disease has caused untold suffering to many =

Zimbabwean households with an estimated 300 people dying every week =

while over a million are said to be infected with HIV, which eventually =

leads to full-blown AIDS.=20



Chavunduka said Zinatha had also found potential drugs for the treatment =

of herpes, ulcers and high blood pressure, and the association was =

making applications for patents for the drugs.=20



After several claims of AIDS cures, the Zimbabwe health ministry allowed =

the country's traditional healers to experiment their herbs on patients =

with proven cases of HIV.=20



Up to now, health authorities in Harare have maintained that not a =

single patient had reversed from being HIV-positive to negative, after =

being treated by the local traditional medicinemen.=20



Meanwhile, Chavunduka said government had not yet responded to Zinatha's =

challenge to identify its members who advised their patients to have sex =

with their children as treatment for HIV infection.=20



Zimbabwe's information, posts and telecommunications deputy minister =

Oppah Rushesha was quoted on at least two occasions as accusing Zinatha =

members of telling their patients infected with HIV to have sex with =

minors as a cure.=20



"She has not yet responded to our challenges and as far as we are =

concerned, there has never been any such case among our members," said =

Chavunduka.=20

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60

Content-Type: application/ms-tnef

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IgkQAQaQCAAEAAAAAAABAAEAAQeQBgAIAAAA5AQAAAAAAADoAAENgAQAAgAAAAIAAgABBJAG

AIgBAAABAAAADAAAAAMAADAEAAAACwAPDgAAAAACAf8PAQAAAI4AAAAAAAAAtTvCwCx3EBqhvAgA

KypWwhUAAAAT2Y3ckPW7EbWmvrxm8SP7RIAAAAAAAACBKx+kvqMQGZ1uAN0BD1QCAAAAAFRoZSBH

YW1iaWEgQW5kIFJlbGF0ZWQgSXNzdWVzIE1haWxpbmcgTGlzdABTTVRQAGdhbWJpYS1sQHUud2Fz

aGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUAAAAeAAIwAQAAAAUAAABTTVRQAAAAAB4AAzABAAAAGgAAAGdhbWJpYS1sQHUu

d2FzaGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUAAAADABUMAQAAAAMA/g8GAAAAHgABMAEAAAAtAAAAJ1RoZSBHYW1iaWEg

QW5kIFJlbGF0ZWQgSXNzdWVzIE1haWxpbmcgTGlzdCcAAAAAAgELMAEAAAAfAAAAU01UUDpHQU1C

SUEtTEBVLldBU0hJTkdUT04uRURVAAADAAA5AAAAAAsAQDoBAAAAAgH2DwEAAAAEAAAAAAAABMtY

AQiABwAYAAAASVBNLk1pY3Jvc29mdCBNYWlsLk5vdGUAMQgBBIABAC8AAABaaW1iYWJ3ZS1DdXJl

PFBpY3R1cmU6IFBhbmFmcmljYW4gTmV3cyBBZ2VuY3k+AMQQAQWAAwAOAAAAzQcBAA8AEQAJAB4A

AwAfAQEggAMADgAAAM0HAQAPABEACQAeAAMAHwEBCYABACEAAAAyNEQyRERFMUY4NkVEMDExOTc0

NjQ0NDU1MzU0MDAwMADlBgEDkAYAYAkAABIAAAALACMAAQAAAAMAJgAAAAAACwApAAEAAAADADYA

AAAAAEAAOQCAcTZ9/gK8AR4AcAABAAAALwAAAFppbWJhYndlLUN1cmU8UGljdHVyZTogUGFuYWZy

aWNhbiBOZXdzIEFnZW5jeT4AAAIBcQABAAAAFgAAAAG8Av59NuHd0jNu+BHQl0ZERVNUAAAAAB4A

HgwBAAAABQAAAFNNVFAAAAAAHgAfDAEAAAAQAAAAbW1qZW5nQGltYWdlLmRrAAMABhC/cZFVAwAH

EDgJAAAeAAgQAQAAAGUAAABDT1BZUklHSFQxOTk2UEFOQUZSSUNBTk5FV1NBR0VOQ1lBTkRBRlJJ

Q0FORVdTU0VSVklDRUFMTFJJR0hUU1JFU0VSVkVETUFURVJJQUxNQVlOT1RCRVJFRElTVFJJQlVU

RUQsAAAAAAIBCRABAAAA2AcAANQHAAAfDQAATFpGdTNAgin/AAoBDwIVAqgF6wKDAFAC8gkCAGNo

CsBzZXQyNwYABsMCgzIDxQIAcHJCcRHic3RlbQKDM/cC5AcTAoB9CoAIzwnZAoAHCoENsQtgbmcx

MDPPDfALChRRC/EgIAqFCoUnGV4KhQhQcHkFEGdogQVAMTk5NiBQAHByYQNQaWMDkQfBBCBBomcJ

8GN5IABwZBSwlxzzHVQGYXYdEGUuFLD+bAMgHAMEIBYQEbAfQAmAsx+QCoVNYRPQByIgAMBJHgBu

bwVAYmUgUWQlBAB0BRBidRPQZCyYIHBvE8EeQHRvHhFrHgAiUGgEkCAVoB0gdPZpAiAjgXUCYAQA

JKAeQL0FsXURsB5AAhAFwGIDYOxhZB0gE8AgA/AkkAhg/ydhBRACQAnwHhAjQCewBRD+eiUTJpAD

YSQAJKAcrx20ER+QQi5QH5A0MDXiNiOARGFrCsAjgAZgGG5lZwdAIOdUZWwAOiAoMjIxKSAAMjQt

MTMtOTXAIHwgRmF4Lc0ZQDku0EUtAMADEC3AcXXmbwQAEcBAcwIgIYEs8HMRsCywdC4x8RpvGZox

hS6wSgOROTcgLQYADmMIkB3gIpAmIEhl9wdAJJArYHUfwBHAC4AtwApaB3BiAaB3ZS1DPQhwZTLv

Gak2pgORVHJ/JxAnkCUxIdE1kgSQHZFudSJAdTUyUANgCcEEEU9hA6BBSURTN+8ZqUh0QVI+gEUj

gDamLdBQ2EFOQS4gNNBUKcE+9/8xcTpEIwA6CCSgOsQnQDFQ+zUAKQQoNqAxcRGALiAAcM87RCYB

OcEKUHNkIhEnkO9CICdAIfENsCAFoACBBIHfAaA2MCOQO8YkEHcLEQQg/mYLgCLQF8AeECOSAJBG

sr5jN0EmkymyDbAnEGweAP8i0TWgEbAjgDxyIOc4x0Oj/icEIBNQB5BGYQIwI4A7sapmH5BHBbBk

KTFDEYBydjtgZHUsQCOAJBBs/R5AaghhOmEi4UdhEYBFcX8EAEKrEYAeQA2wILAVoHBDI+EesGRy

dWdNcU36WiOAd1CAEXBRcyKAKFH9FhBnIuEEkCPhC4AhkUDm/0pBHiJQPykiR6AEICJAB+D/R6A6

IUhRSYYKsChBBUAf9L9LTk5qHrAmoQeABcBVAwBvILARoCeQJGFmPugfUi3fEXE1MR/ABbAjgHML

cB5AfmMlsAMAHSBBUgcxBCB3/whgT0EigSSgT0FFoTFQKTH/RaFYqVdiFhAfcFwhUkFV5h8GkCmi

HgA3AElRc3Vjux9wBBBmNhAjgAWgbVvB70LxAyBG8U7AYykTXLFJwz9SkV/FRvEfcCDJCoUiV/9A

wVexTnEikFJkUyVQkSWw3mstoB4AJBFgYXBJJDxynyJwJ9EEYElRX9Bya2qC/xPAAxADICKASEJO

ISKQJBH/BuAjsUVRBCANwQWQJSAgsP8ssAQRAJA1MhPQT/JpcyXQv0eQA6BWE2aXItExUGwgsPcE

IDDQHRBrSkELgCmjBuDwZHksIl50TmhLTkAS/1CAJJIkEXAxCHBGo0p1RYP/HSAmUztgTyNkQG9R

BRBIUf8kEQOBHgA5OSexEbAnsE9A/1+xJ5EeEW8wbWEAwCPSGABvGUBSIBvQd6J5SEJR0XLdY9Jl

bRBTMUbBb1wxSHH+bW2BKSIKwGQhXpJuciKQjwuAb2Ij4XvzSElWUxb7UdECMHVVgzYwJxBHYiaQ

/TYRLQJgcVJLD1qLXnRDhf9Rc1+Rg8E7UWdhIlBNQSHC31KCR+FJlSMANaB0B4BZIfdcsSShUiBz

I4A2EB9wQoL/HjFQgBwgInAVoARwTNNkQL8WEFtRVeNpoVa9AMBrSEP+cAtQHRElIokkWOSJKIjj

/0tOHmAhkV5wfiIh0V7QC3D+bQQgXLFsA0kyiuEpsj73/0IyNdF/oAMAIvEeAV4hNwD/jTQFoHkB

flBMsUF/OvEkEbxleFIgBRCKEySRaQXA/SShYpORA6BY4TURIDF7839G8W+xeIERsJOTgfFLTlX/

a5AkEVehI4CVdSiFmwEEIP1zkUgKwIAiaXMwcQIwC3H/lsNWMSJChmFIQUbCmvRRc78WEFwyJnIp

cm3EgfEtI6H/OiFpkZ4iLMFvkltRknNtxPuJwyPhYmsRKcEk4kFcB4DfItA1ACywihFLTk05oX7T

6yOAhd5nfzJuihNRgiJC/nkyQSBhI6AeMCPkTEgRcf82IRfAblNNIwaQRUJFsRPg7yKAOvFTMCQh

ZB9QJmKZ9P+a52sycPOZQHvkmfQRcAMQ/1KAKFKXsonmJqKB8YEFJTH/S082tUyxgRFboSUWI7GL

ZP8xkQWRZSA7YI9HDbAlgFyBq5XkJLFPjxBhNeBSJlD/JKAl0B6wV2Iw0SPSYQIFQPuDUSdRdF/Q

JHBkYCdAj4P/RaEA0EkwoiKGx7DmZmJeEf9507I8gR+zD5XSBbC/ZEkj/Wf/U3ZyV3Otf77BCHCv

OPuLZEWhZgrBRaE/UYAiRiH/izGhMZSDoENXgX4iU8QkQv9kQTXgnDIeEARgSFHI8rDl+3RPdVgt

0N/R79L/1A/UQe0KhUcJ0VgScyEICsAFwTUfkEqvkS49L5G6RlJISUNBB7BFVwXwSB8DcCnSr7Eu

0Nl6Q0VO2lQ+kEwuwUASTh4hJCAvB2TYLwqyFTEA3uADABAQAAAAAAMAERAAAAAAQAAHMADbcEv9

ArwBQAAIMIBxNn3+ArwBHgA9AAEAAAABAAAAAAAAAGkj



------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60--





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:19:12 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



According to Mary Small at GAMCOTRAP (the Gambian Committe on Traditional

Practices...) whom I asked the same question last summer, the razor blades

used these days ususally are only used on one girl each. Transmission of

blood borne diseases would primarily be an issue if the ngansingba is a

carrier and cuts herself; thus mixing her own blood with that of the

initiate. YH



On Tue, 14 Jan 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:



>

> >>> Andrea Klumpp <

> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

>

>

> ....."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

> something we just accept."

>

>

> Gambia-L

>

> I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.

> Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by

> some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact

> cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in

> some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women

> who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to

> experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching

> sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know

> how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually

> transmitted.

>

> On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to

> perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument

> sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?

>

>

> Ndey Kumba

> Loyola University

> Chicago, Illinois

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 13:17:27 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc: "Camara, Momodou" <

Subject: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

One of the hurdles we face in putting The Observer online is that

of cost. It would cost about $40 per month to transmit the paper five

days a week to the US. This is just the transmission cost and does not

cover the cost of registering the homepage with Internic (about $100) and

other costs that I am sure are yet undiscovered. I think $850 should be

sufficient to put the Observer online at five days a week for one year. A

margin will then have to be added for the paper's news-gathering costs.

Also, the manager expressed a concern at the prospect of losing the

paper's US and European subscribers who are paying a higher fee for the

same, much-delayed service.

With this and N'Deye Marie's suggestion in mind, I propose that we

form two committees to tackle these and other problems. The first

committee would be a steering committee that would tackle all

non-technical problems and plot strategy. There has been talk of having a

Gambian homepage with all sorts of resources (edu, soc, etc). This

committee would be a good vehicle to realize this objective. N'Deye Marie

Njie (

Volunteers should send her email and the committee will choose its chair

and start the business at hand. This committee should also decide the

mode of collecting fees, when to stop polling members, how many members

are needed before the project can go ahead, etc.

The second committee should be a technical/implementation one.

This is the committee that would ensure that the raw data is turned into a

homepage. I would like to volunteer for this committee and would like to

urge all people with homepages or programming skills to send

their names to Francis Njie at

I think we need as many volunteers as we can get for producing the

online version on time five days a week is likely to be a Herculean task.

Getting a lot of volunteers would also ensure that the success of the

project would not be dependent on the welfare or pleasure of a few.

On polling members, Momodou Camara has volunteered to collect the

names. So please send your to him at

are interested.

The importance of not sharing passwords lies in the fact that The

Observer was given a promise that a good-faith effort will be made at

ensuring that only subscribers will get access to the paper. Remembering

that the average Gambian pays D5 or 50 cents for his copy of The Observer

as opposed to 4 cents for the gambian-ler, $10 seems quite unburdensome.

Bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:44:51 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>=20

> >>> Andrea Klumpp <

> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

>=20

>=20

> ....."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

> something we just accept."

>=20

> Gambia-L

>=20

> I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.

> Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by

> some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact

> cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in

> some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women

> who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to

> experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching

> sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know

> how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually

> transmitted.

>=20

> On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to

> perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument

> sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?

>=20

> Ndey Kumba

> Loyola University

> Chicago, Illinois





Ndey!!

That was an interesting way of looking at the argument!! Keep up the

good work down there!!



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:39:12 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



A. Loum wrote:

>=20

> Thank you Dr Nyang for such a brilliant educational article on some

> historical context of Senegambia. As was correctly pointed out, politic=

al

> gerrymandering has been going on in The Gambia before Jammeh was even

> born. Middle age people like myself, although very young at the

> time remembered the

> 1962 general elections that first brought Jawara and The PPP to power. =

The

> only Banjul seat that was not carried by The United Party ( UP ) was wo=

n

> by Alieu Badara ( A.B.) of The Congress Party at Jollof and Portuguese

> Ward. The shocking and one of the most memorable facts were that Garba

> Jahumpa, leader of The Congress Party lost the half Die seat to UP's

> Joseph Henry Joof who was better known as Sayerr Joof by just 11 votes.

> As Dr Nyang correctly stated, the five Banjul districts were susequentl=

y

> reduced to the current three of North, South and Central. In the 1967,

> elections, Jahumpa duped P.S. Njie and The United Party into forming a

> coalition

> against the PPP. The result was that Jahumpa was overwhelming elected a=

t

> Banjul South against the PPP candidate Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh. He

> immediately crossed the carpet ( switched political parties ) to PPP an=

d

> was rewarded with a cabinet Post of Minister of Finance by Jawara.

> I have been quiet on the female circumcision debate. This is du=

e

> to the fact that I do not have any knowledge on that subject. All can I

> say is that it has never been part of my heritage and I am unequivocall=

y

> oppose to that practice.

> Abdou deserves the highest commendation for his efforts in tryi=

ng

> to secure a Gambian newspaper on the web. Let me just suggest that we

> start taking a poll to find out how many people are interested and will=

ing

> to pay the suggested $10. Maybe, those in North America can send their

> responses to Abdou and or Dr Amadou Janneh. I am not sure whether the

> latter is back from The Gambia. Others from other the other continents =

can

> send their's to Momodou Camara in Denmark. For me, please count me as

> being interested and willing to pay the subscription fee.

> Thanks

> Tony

>=20

>=20

> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

>=20

> Anthony W Loum

du

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>=20

> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

>=20

>=20

>=20



Mr.LOUM!!

Welcome back,and keep up the good work!!



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 19:50:32 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian trip.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>=20

> Abdou,

> Thanks for the efforts you ve done and the same goes to Sankung.

> Although I would like to see FOROYAA On-line together with the Point

> and Daily Observer, I think it was a reasonable agreement you had

> with the Daily Observer.

>=20

> > Firstly, we should find out how many people are willing and

> > able to pay the subscription.

>=20

> I would like to suggest that those interested in subscribing, send

> their NAMES to the subscription managers instead of the list.

>=20

> The payments could be collected in each country and then sent to the

> person responsible for the administration, for instance Francis.

>=20

> Regards

> Momodou





Modou!!

Please,include my name when registering for the Observer.I think Abdou

did a great job by clinching a deal with at least one home paper.We will

always be grateful to him!!



My love to the family!!



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:25:01 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sulayman Nyang wrote:

>=20

> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

>=20

> I have followed with interest the on-going discussion on the circumcisi=

on

> issue and the ethnic/tribal question.I gave an historical analysis of t=

his

> issue and thought that we the members of this list would move forward a=

nd

> address ourselves to more immediate issues of bread and butter for the

> greater masses of Gambians.Let me deal with some of the points raised b=

y

> individual members of this list . The first issue is the number of seat=

s

> given to Foni region of the country. The only justification for increas=

ing

> the number of seats should be number of people living in the area.If th=

e

> population of Foni is greater than Banjul, Kiang West or any other

> constituency in the country, then Foni deserves its number. If however

> there is no statistical evidence to warrant such allocation, then it is

> simply a case of political gerrymandering. Truth be told,Jammeh is not =

the

> first politician to do this in the country. The first act of

> gerrymandering was done soon after the PPP defeated the United Party (U=

P)

> of Pierre Sarr Njie.Banjul had five constituencies in 1962.Because the =

PPP

> won by a narrow margin of five seats,certain strategists of the PPPand =

its

> small Banjul-based political ally,the Democratic Congress Alliance(DCA)=

of

> the late Rev. J.C. Faye and the late I>M> Garba Jahumpa ,decided that i=

t

> was politically prudent to cut down the number of seats in Banjul.Hence

> Banjul North, Banjul South and Banjil Central. Prior to this act of

> gerrymandering,Banjul had the following constituencies: (1) Half-Die

> Ward; (2) Jollof & Portuguese Town Ward; (3) Soldier Town War; (4) New

> Town East; (5) New Town West. The Up won all but Jolof & Portuguese Tow=

n

> Ward.

> With respect to the use of the term "Jola" to identify the maids=

of

> the urban areas,let us get the historical record straight. From 1816-18=

60s

> the persons who were serving in the capacity of maids were mainly drawn

> from poor Wolof and Serer families working for Gambian mulatos who were

> the concubines of European men in early colonial times. They wre either

> "mbindans", a word of Serer/Wolof origins.In Serere it points to the

> responsibility involved in the household. In Wolof it refers to the

> contract written and signed by both employer and employee.There was

> another related notion which is part of this appropiation of labor from

> the poorer sections of the society.In the days when the Mulatoos were

> known as "Senoras", portuguese for ladies or madams in French,those

> poorer members of the Wolof and Serer groups who followed the white men=

to

> Banjul from Goree and St Louis in the early nineteenth century were

> sometimes voluntarily sent over to the Senoras as "Yarluwans". Many Wol=

of

> and Serer Banjulian families came to Banjul in this capacity.A Gambian

> historian, Florence Mahoney, in her dissertation on the Creoles in Banj=

ul

> social history also narrated how some of the Creoles from Sierra Leone =

who

> were brought to the Gambia by Lt. Governor Rendall found themselves in =

the

> households of these Senoras.The recruitment of the Jolas as maids goes

> back to the interwar period when Jolas from various sub-regions of the

> Senegambia began to come to the growing urban area of Banjul to search =

for

> employment.A thorough social history of the Gambia would show that wher=

eas

> Jola men found employment as cooks and garden boys of Europeans, their

> sisters found access to the labor market through maid service.Lest we

> forget, the pattern of recruiting Wolof and Serer from the poorer secti=

ons

> of these communities has continued in urban Senegal. This cannot be mis=

sed

> by those who folowed Senegalese TV theater. A good example would be the

> show called " Sagane," a TV show that makes it categorically clear to

> middle class urban married women that their maids could steal their

> husbands.The use of the term "Jola" to classify all maids is the result=

of

> the greater dominationof this section of the job market by this particu=

lar

> ethnic group. A review of the literature on maids in African societies

> would reveal ethnic specialisation.Again, lest we forget, in the Gambia

> there is the common popular belief that Serahulis are very successful

> businessmen.There is a long historical connection between this group an=

d

> the long distance trade of West Africa. Those who now identify Serahuli=

s

> with succesful businesses are simply generalising about a whole group

> based on a historical pattern of behavior among a sizable number of thi=

s

> particular group.Instead of stereotyping Gambian ethnic groups,we shoul=

d

> be learning to replicate the most positive characteristics of all

> Senegambian groups.The Jolas have proven beyond reasonable doubt that t=

hey

> are among the most hardworking Gambians.This does not mean that they mu=

st

> be relegated to the lowest levels of the pecking order in the

> society.Another quality of the Jolas long before Yaya Jammeh entered he

> Gambian political scene.Those of us who are not familiar with the socia=

l

> history of the region should read some of the works written by scholars

> writing on these Sengambian groups. One can profit from the writings of

> D.P. Gambia (Wolof of Senegambia) and the works of L.V. Thomas on the

> Jolas(written in French).There are many others written by Senegalese li=

ke

> Pathe Diagne.I hope some of the younger Gambians who are inclined towar=

ds

> scholarly research would begin to examine these fields of knowledge. Ha=

d

> there been a rich body of knowledge about the social history of the

> Senegambian region , especially the Gambia, most of the arguments made

> here would have been irrelevant and unnecessary.

> To conclude this contribution to the discussion on the Gambian

> ethnic groups and their relations with each other, let me leave you wit=

h

> five points to remember about the history of the Gambian peoples and th=

eir

> inter-mixing over the last three hundred years:-

> 1.In the Gambian ethnic purity is a myth that can only be perpetuated b=

y

> tribalist or persons who are ignorant of the social history of the area.

> 2.Any social marker that differentiates peoples of the Senegambia regio=

n

> can be based only on language and certain cultural differences.As I sta=

ted

> several months ago,despite these lingusitic and cutlural differences,th=

e

> peoples of the Gambia and Senegal have more things to unite

> them.Islam,Christianity and Western secularism have created new

> moral,intellectual and emotional bridges between the islands of ethnici=

ty.

> 3.Any Gambian who tries to be tribalist, check him closely and you woul=

d

> find that his brother or uncle is married to a member of another Gambia=

n

> group.This is to say, no Gambian I have ever known lives in an ethnic

> island all by himself or with all members of his clan.None of the Gambi=

an

> politicians so far can claim ethnic purity.The Gambia,and Senegambia fo=

r

> that matter , is a multiethnic enclave and the struggle for power must =

not

> be allowed to poison the waters of inter-ethnic living and cooperation.





Prof.

That was great! Thanks for the 'Refresher Course' in Gambian history.

keep up the good work!!



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 16:43:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: Poilitics/Tribalism

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970115163156.6828P-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Soffie,

I commend you on your point. I believe that it represents the

reality that some of the jolas are facing. I think that other options

should be made available to them before anyone can belittle them on the

honest living they are making. Actually nobody has the right to belittle

them. Just because people all of a sudden realize that they are making

more money than them should not be a justification. I believe that it is

inhumane to belittle anyone for any reason. Besides I don't think anyone

would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for what they do.



Anna.



On Mon, 13 Jan 1997, Ceesay Soffie wrote:



> Mr. Gibba:

>

> Our maids were called "mbindaans". Jolas, Serers, Mandingoes, Wollofs,

> just to name some, have at one time or another sought work as domestics.

> It is unfortunate that some people would not pay the people who have

> helped them raise their kids and do 80% of their household work. An

> answer may lie in an enforcement agency were complaints can be lodged

> against unconscionable people like that and force them to pay.

> Insulting them the way Yaya Jammeh did was uncalled for. These are

> honest people trying to earn an honest living doing what they saw as

> being available to them. When they get sent back to their villages,

> what would they engage in for sustenance? Did Yaya had a program to

> help them, back in their villages, maintain a respectable living? I

> don't think so. If they had availability in their villages they would

> have stayed. We are in foreign countries to seek something - be it

> education at a higher level or money. Please, re-think your support of

> Yaya's unthought-of statement.

> >

> The fact that Jammeh and his gang are going after journalists the same

> way the former regime did should give us cause for concern. I assume

> this would be "the regime with a difference" and should therefore

> refrain from repeating that which they are trying to expunge. Then

> again, "the soldiers with a difference" turned out not to be different

> at all.

>

> Very Respectfully, Soffie Ceesay

> >GOD BLESS GAMBIA

> >:))))) Abdou Oujimai

> >

> >

> >

> >----------------------------------

> >

> >Kristin Miskov Nodland

> >Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier

> >Universitetet i Bergen

> >Hoyteknologisenteret

> >5020 Bergen

> >Tel.: 55 58 42 47

> >Fax.: 55 58 96 87

> >

>



**********************************************

* Anna Secka *

* 312 Barnum Hall *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 14:29:24 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Observer subscription

Message-ID: <



Hello,



I'm willing and able to subscribe to the $10 fee or whatever it turns out to be. Pardon me for sending this to the whole group instead of those designated to handle the issue at hand, I'm still trying to catch up with my mail. So please bear with me if I'm way behind with the discussions or bring back a topic that has been beat to death.



regards,



Sarian





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 08:19:05 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Trip to Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Camara, Momodou!



Please include me in the list of subscribers to the daily observer. Abdou

("tommaa") thanks a lot for your initiative and I hope it will became a success.



Peace

:)))Abdou Oujimai

Abdou Oujimai Gibba

Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources

University of Bergen

Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.

N-5020 BERGEN

Tel: +47 55 58 42 40

Fax: +47 55 58 96 87





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 09:07:41 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Soffie and Anna!



I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child

prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest

livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some

are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not

justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to

dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect

they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last

kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no

one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas

and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such

steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list

goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone

who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:



"...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for

what they do".



Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've

just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable

alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes

for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"

gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any

"master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured

in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.

All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard

truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our

country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is

regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and

learn to accept reality no matter what.



Peace be on you all!

:))) Abdou Oujimai

Abdou Oujimai Gibba

Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources

University of Bergen

Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.

N-5020 BERGEN

Tel: +47 55 58 42 40

Fax: +47 55 58 96 87





------------------------------



Date: 16 Jan 97 05:14:18 EST

From: sankung sawo <

To: "INTERNET:

Subject: Re: e-mail in the gambia

Message-ID: <



Dear Mr A. Klumpp,



Thanks for enquiring about internet access in the Gambia. I wish to inform you

that Gamtel (Gambia Telecom Company Limited) manages Compuserve Service here and

the tariff is as follows:



i) Registration fee : D60.00

ii) Refundable Deposit : D250.00

iii) Monthly subscription : D200.00

iv) Connect Time Charge : D3.50 per minute

v) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 for first 5hrs



Please contact the Datacom Services Unit at +220-373000/373002 for more

information about the current service.



However, note that these rates are subject to change except for the Compuserve

Usage Charge. I anticipate a downward trend for the connect time chage, as

there is already a recommendation to reduce this to about D1.00 and also to make

local access same rate all over the Gambia.



Thanks,

Sankung Sawo

Gamtel

Tel : 229100/373004 Mobile : 992015

Email :







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 11:11:22 GMT+100

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism.

Message-ID: <



Hi Musa,

I am not attacking you personaly for the E-Mail you sended to Mr.

Gibba on the 12 . 01 .97. What the Chairman said which was carried

live in the States radio was not in anyway Tribalism. I am a ( Jola)

and i agreed with him on that point. He said to the Jolas who come

all the way from Fonis that "they should stop the domestic jobs they

are doing for other Gambians when the rainyseason and return to thire

villages and help their Families on the thier farms". I dont see any

thing wrong in that? If you see his call as Tribal essue in the

Gambia you have the right to do so.

Jammeh also made another speech which was carried live by States

radio and Tv. that "I (Jammeh) am a Jola, but i am here for the

Tribe i come from i am here for the whole of the Gambians that have

good faith for the country". What are you going to call that? If you

are honest to yourself, you will agree with me that the call the

President in which you mean is encourgement of Tribalism, any

Gambian you ask will not say that was to encourage Tribalim

I not trying to support the president because we came from the Tribe

(Jola) but here i am addressing the essue as i see it. I am still

with the call the president gave to his tribe (Jola) if they are

sleeping before it is time for them to be awake.



You mentioned the E-Mail you sended to Mr. Gibba about Jammeh

dividing the Foni into five Contitueny "if this was an affirmative

action to increase the Minority (Jola) representation in the National

Assembly"? I am now asking you the Same question when X-president

(jawara) (Mandinka) he did the same thing in the city ( Banjul ) and

seirra Kunda contitueny was increased to two, was not see by you as

an affirmative for him ( jawara ) to increase his part (PPP)

Representation in Parliment?. We as ( Gambians ) have to addresse

the problems that are of concern to the development of the Motherland

(Gambia ) they are Education, Health, and Food . these are the

problem we have to addresse to the new assembly. We know that the

X-President ( Jawara ) was there for 30 years if he did address

them to people and using the money he sign on behalf of the Gambian

people keep it in Foreign Banks. Today is enjoying the Same money in

London and Dakar ( Senegal ). Jammeh and his National Assembly, have

to understand that all ( Gambians ) in and out are watching them. We

should not be navie to say Jammeh and his team will give ( the Gambia

) all the things i mentioned .



Thank you for reading



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:28:05 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Re: New member

Message-ID: <19970116122759.AAA6562@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Here is an introduction from Jainum.

_____________________________________________________

My Name is Jainum Jatta,

I am born in Dippa kunda ( Serre kunda aera) and live in Copenhagen.



Please Momodou thank you very much for adding me to this forum, it is

very intresting to be a member. continue with the good job. How is

the month of Ramadan, i hoped you are keeping ?



Jainum Jatta



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:39:39 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: Re: The debate over FMG

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Malanding,thanks for your comment!



I don't know about any female circumcision performed in Gambian health

centers yet. It was a suggestion on my side that the Ministry of

Health should look into the matter and see whether training of female

circumcisors would be a step in the right direction. (I don't know

whether any of the fomer or present Health Ministers with lots of

experience from dealing with gender issues and f.c. from Women's

Council and Women's Bureau respectively (Tambajang, Marena-Ceesay &

Njie-Saidy) has found the political situation appropriate for doing

anything about it).

has

>

> It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between

schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects

of their children going through the practice.>



I agree that it would have have been interesting, but I don't know

the answer. In the study from Women's Bureau from 1985 women were

asked: Would you have your daughter circumcised? 45% said Yes,

3.7%said No, 18% Don't know, 33% No answer. The level of education

is not stated in relation to this table.

Things may have changed since 1985.



One Fula woman , formerly agricultural extension worker, living in

Bakau may be representative for some well educated women with two

minds. She had seen som negative sides of f.c., and I got the

impression that she was against it. I asked, then why had she taken her

eldest daughter(7 years) to circumcision. She replied that she was

not aware of all this at that time. I asked whether she would

circumcise her youngest daughter (18 mths at that time). She said

yes, if not it would have been an insult to her grandmothers.



To Ndey Kumba and Ylva and the question of clean knives,

I asked one of the Mandinka women active in a f.c. in Bakau in March 1995,

whether Nga Singba(Nga Mano) used the same knife on everybody. She

said all the girls came with their own knives. I don't know if they

were sterilized. I believe she meant knife and not razor blade since

as far as I know "paaka" does not incloude razor blade (?).



Heidi Skramstad

some of these



> There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by

many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and

>

> malanding

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 15:24:06 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <19970116142331.AAA21550@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

me if you are interested in being included in the poll..



Regards

Momodou Camara

****************************************

Momodou Camara

Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)



E-Mail:-

momodou@inform-bbs.dk

URL:-

******************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:02:17 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



For one thing, child prostitution is NOT an honest living. The

pay the mbidaans receive depends on the employer and the workers

themselves, they will not work for a salary they deem too low and

negotiations are often part of the hiring process. However, this does not

justify their being underpaid.

With respect to your allegation



Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will

> be no one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on

> your sofas and play "diriyankeh"?



When it comes to domestic chores, every female on the list (y'all

cna vouch for me on this one) has been taught to manage a home, cooking,

cleaning, marketing etc right form an early age, the so-called

donkey-jobs, even though maids are employed as well. What can you as a

Gambian male say you contribute to the

household work? If anyone is resting on this 'slave labor' its you guys,

resting on the labor of the maids and your sisters.



There are other rural-urban migrants, why single out the jolas, he

should in his capacity as an atribal (is that a word?) leader berate

ALL individuals that are involved in this scheme at the expense of other

forms of livelihood.



Anybody regardless of what job they do can maintain their dignity

provided that they do their work well and honestly, at the end of the

day, maids enter a contract with their employer which they can terminate

at any time should working conditions prove unsatisfactory. What makes

domestic workers different from any other job holder, everyone gets to be

treated like dirt from a wicked boss, everyone can get into to the

situation of doing all the work and someone else getting credit, everyone

can be underpaid (a gambian speciality). why doesn't yaya tell all the

workers to go home and farm? in any case even farmers are workers and are

subject to the same problems.

Or is the objection due to domestic work?





Sorry, you get carried away sometimes.



Thanx,

Nkoyo.

















------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 08:33:38 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The debate over FMG

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



One more thing on this (although i certainly do not want to pretend to be

some kind of expert on this), when I spoke with representatives of

GAMCOTRAP and BAFROW last summer they all were very much against the idea

of encouraging circumcisions in a medical setting which they feel

legitimizes the practice. This is an international controversy; in

Djibouti reportedly female circumcision is performed in special government

clinics, and right here in Seattle, Washington there has recently been a

big media event involving the consideration by Harborview hospital to

perform modified sunna (actually just a "nick" done under anasthesia

without actually removing the clitoris) as requested by Somali refugees

who otherwise would take their daughters home to be infibulated (this was

finally decided against as it a] met with huge public opposition, ie 'you

want to mutilate women with our tax money,' and b] seems to be illegal

under the new anti-circumcision legislation passed in this country). A

complicated issue it is, indeed....As far as training circumcisers, this

is being done by the BAFROW campaign, but in the context of urging them to

take up other means of livelihood and to encourage their role as TBA's

while discouraging genital cutting. Ylva



On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Heidi Skramstad wrote:



> Malanding,thanks for your comment!

>

> I don't know about any female circumcision performed in Gambian health

> centers yet. It was a suggestion on my side that the Ministry of

> Health should look into the matter and see whether training of female

> circumcisors would be a step in the right direction. (I don't know

> whether any of the fomer or present Health Ministers with lots of

> experience from dealing with gender issues and f.c. from Women's

> Council and Women's Bureau respectively (Tambajang, Marena-Ceesay &

> Njie-Saidy) has found the political situation appropriate for doing

> anything about it).

> has

> >

> > It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between

> schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects

> of their children going through the practice.>

>

> I agree that it would have have been interesting, but I don't know

> the answer. In the study from Women's Bureau from 1985 women were

> asked: Would you have your daughter circumcised? 45% said Yes,

> 3.7%said No, 18% Don't know, 33% No answer. The level of education

> is not stated in relation to this table.

> Things may have changed since 1985.

>

> One Fula woman , formerly agricultural extension worker, living in

> Bakau may be representative for some well educated women with two

> minds. She had seen som negative sides of f.c., and I got the

> impression that she was against it. I asked, then why had she taken her

> eldest daughter(7 years) to circumcision. She replied that she was

> not aware of all this at that time. I asked whether she would

> circumcise her youngest daughter (18 mths at that time). She said

> yes, if not it would have been an insult to her grandmothers.

>

> To Ndey Kumba and Ylva and the question of clean knives,

> I asked one of the Mandinka women active in a f.c. in Bakau in March 1995,

> whether Nga Singba(Nga Mano) used the same knife on everybody. She

> said all the girls came with their own knives. I don't know if they

> were sterilized. I believe she meant knife and not razor blade since

> as far as I know "paaka" does not incloude razor blade (?).

>

> Heidi Skramstad

> some of these

>

> > There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by

> many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and

> >

> > malanding

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 09:00:17 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Include me, Ylva Hernlund.



On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Gambia-l,

> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

> to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

> ****************************************

> Momodou Camara

> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

> Denmark

> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)

>

> E-Mail:-

> momodou@inform-bbs.dk

> URL:-

> ******************************************

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:03:45 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> > Gambia-l,

> > We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

> > to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

> > me if you are interested in being included in the poll..



Tom, I didn't know if you wanted this reply sent to your personal e-mail

address but I would like to be included in the poll.







Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



______________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==============================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 97 12:22:28 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <"C89C5062*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001"





--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="Re:"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Please include me on the potential subscriber list for the Daily

Observer On-line.



Thanks!



Amadou

----------

From: GAMBIA-L-owner; momodou.camara

To: gambia-l

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Date: Thursday, January 16, 1997 10:24AM



Gambia-l,

We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

me if you are interested in being included in the poll..



Regards

Momodou Camara

****************************************

Momodou Camara

Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)



E-Mail:-

momodou@inform-bbs.dk

URL:-

******************************************





--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001

Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB9AAAAMTk5NzAxMTYxNDIzMzEuQUFBMjE1NTAoYSlMT0NBTE5BTUUdR0FN

QklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjId

R0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQDDIA==



--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001--





------------------------------



Date: 16 Jan 97 12:37:18 EST

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Forwarded Message

Message-ID: <





This was forwarded on LEONENET, and I thought you may

be interested. FYI.



Regards,



Kamara.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------



To:

Cc:

From: Darryl Winn on Sat, Jan 11, 1997 4:02 AM

Subject: Re: the original people of the scriptures were nubian





wrote:

>

> -----------------------------------------------------------------

> HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE BAY DRUM NETWORK

> -----------------------------------------------------------------

>

> Thought Id enter into this discussion about Jesus as well as other

people

> of the scriptures. It's fine to declare a who cares attitude when it

> comes to the race of the people of the scriptures, as long as the facts are

> known.

> The scary thing about LAHoodrat's opinion is that I'm almost certain

> that he is not alone with his thoughts in the White American community and

> maybe still the Nubian community. It's time for Right Knowledge. now I

> can refute this argument many ways, but for this letter I will go about

> explaining from a religious persepctive as well as a logical scientific

view.

> First I will begin with the religious aspect. As long as anyone

> can remember, the first thing you are taught in church is that Adam and

> Eve where the very first people on earth. From them came all the many

> generations of people leading up to the present day and time.

> If you ever bothered to pick up the bible and read it, you'll

> find in Genesis 2:7, that the Creator had formed man of the dust of

> the ground. In the very beginning, when the Sustainer first created the

> planet Earth, everything was perfect.

> The dirt was pure and rich. Have you ever tried growing

> something in pale dirt or sand? I'll tell you now that it is nearly

> impossible. The blacker the dirt, the richer and purer it is, the better

> it will grow any seed. And remember the Creator grew all kinds of fruit

> trees in that dirt. But the most important seed was Adam, a black man.

> Unquestionably, the most important figure in the Bible was

> Jesus. He, too, was a Nubian man. The scriptures tell us that the

> complexion of the flesh of Jesus was and is like brass, after it had

> burned in the furnace; And his hair was like that of lamb's wool, and his

> eyes like flames of fire (refer to Revelations 1:14-15).

> Now if you can make this description out to be that of a pale

> man, please let me know how you do it. Have you ever burned brass in

> fire? Try it, and see what color you get, I doubt that you will get

> anything near the color of white. And since when is lambs's wool long

> and straight? And if fiery eyes don't describe those of a Nubian man,

> then there is something definitely wrong, take a look at any

> picture of an indigenous person of Africa. That person's eyes are always

> fiery red.

> Now for me to sit here and tell you that everyone in the

> scriptures were Nubian, would be lying on my part. in fact there were

> white people in the scriptures. They came in with a man named canaan.

> Canaan was the fourth son of Ham (Ham or Cham in the Hebrew language,

> means "hot or burnt black"; the Arabic word hamaa'a, in the Qur'aan means

> "black mud" (Al Qur'aan 54;28). Canaan became the father of the white

> race because of the sin that his father Ham committed.

> The Prophet/Apostle Noah was the very first farmer and the first

> to plant a vineyard and make wine (Genesis 9:20). Noah did not know the

> effects that would result from drinking the pressed juice of the grape,

> therefore he became drunk from this wine and went to sleep naked. Ham,

> looked upon his father's nakedness and told his brothers about it.

> Though Ham was the one who committed the crime (Leviticus 18:7),

> the curse fell upon his fourth son, Canaan (Genesis 9:25-27). This curse

> was a physical one, of which its description can be found in the

> scriptures (Leviticus 13:4, 13:30). This curse that Canaan received was

> the curse of leprosy (Leviticus 14:34).

> Some religions would like to lead you to believe that this curse

> really fell on Ham, but this is not true. The law of the Old testament

> says that the sins of the father will fall upon their offspring up to the

> fourth generation (Exodus 20;5, Genesis 9:25).

> Just in case there are those out there who are non-Bible-readers,

> I will gladly prove that the first people and all of the original people

> of the scriptures were indeed Nubian from a scientific perspective.

> Going back to biology class, you learn that the skin is made up

> of 2 layers of tissue: the epidermis or outer layer, and the dermis or

> inner layer of tissue. The chromosomes determine the spread of

> pigmentation and the speed of pigmentation determines the color of the

> skin. The natural color of hair and skin is determined by the pigment

> called melann, which is prodced by cells in the epidermis called

melanocytes.

> The skin of a Nubian person and the darker areas of the skin of a

> white person contains large amounts of this pigment. Albinism is a

> hereditary condition in which mutation of the genes occur which results

> in an organism not being able to produce color pigments or this melanin.

> Nubian skin is heavy and is strengthened by smaller melanocytes

> in the upper layers of the epidermis. Thin skin is typical of the white

> race, from lack of melanin. When the skin is very thin, the blood

> vessels show through and give the skin a pinkish color.

> If you are given 2 parents and each parent carries one normal

> genes "N" and one albino gene "A," each of their offspring has 1 chance

> in 4 of inheriting albinism from both parents. A child that inherits the

> albino gene from only 1 parent is not an albino, but may transmit the

> gene to his offspring.

> If both parents are albino, their offspring can only be albino.

> This is because they do not posess any of the dominant genes.

>

> DOMINANT GENES

> 1. dark brown to black hair

> 2. curly hair or wavy hair

> 3. normal skin pigmentation: dark brown, brown, black melanin

> 4. Brown black or hazel eyes

> 5. broad lips

>

> RECESSIVE GEMES

> 1. blonde hair

> 2. straight hair

> 3. Albinism (absnece of brown, caramel or black melanin)

> 4. Blue or gray eyes

> 5. thin lips

>

> Knowing then these facts, one would find it scientifically and

> logically impossible to say that all of the different races of the world

> could have from a white couple, granted that we say that Adam and Eve

> were indeed Caucasian. The first people had to have been black, as well

> as their descendants.

>

> --

>



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Bay Drum - An African American E-mail Network Serving the SF Bay Area

> To make a posting, send a message to

> To (un)subscribe to Bay Drum, send a message to

> To contact the administrator, send a message to

>

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> For the Community Information Pages (a listing of African American

businesses

> and services in the SF Bay Area), send a message to

>

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Bay Drum World Wide Web Site -

> Bay Drum is sponsored by the Bay Tomato Company -

>

-----------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:47:20 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: "Mbidaans"

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Mr. Gibba:



Where is the co-relation? These children are thrown into prostitution

BY THEIR PARENTS or SOME OTHER ADULT who deserve fates worse than the

ones they put the kids in. Excuse me if I can't see the two being

analogous. I agree with you on the hardworking nature of these

"mbindaans" just as I was as a home "Mbindaan" in America and later an

office "mbindaan". It is a contractual relationship - getting paid for

services rendered. To borrow your tone, many of us women, abroad or in

the Gambia can run circles around and boy by the time we are done you

will find yourself anfractuous. Mr. Gibba, when you manage to do half

of what we do in a day, you begin to think you are owed something.

Also, not only did our mothers teach us how to take care of a home and

be the best of what we want to be, they also taught us having help does

not absolve you from going to market, cooking, cleaning, etc. In fact,

in most households the kids had to "ayeh" with the "mbindaans" on doing

household chores.



Again, let's come up with an incentive program for any one person in the

Gambia to stay and work in their various localities if they so desire.

Why do people migrate to other places? What is the sense in going back

when the circumstances that surround your leaving are still in place.

If possible, let's temper our postings with civility, only then can we

be able to influence others and change minds.



Respectfully,

Soffie



>----------

>From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP:

>Sent: Thursday, January 16, 1997 3:07AM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"

>

>Soffie and Anna!

>

>I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child

>prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest

>livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some

>are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not

>justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to

>dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect

>they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last

>kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no

>one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas

>and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such

>steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list

>goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone

>who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:

>

>"...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for

>what they do".

>

>Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've

>just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable

>alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes

>for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"

>gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any

>"master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured

>in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.

>All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard

>truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our

>country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is

>regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and

>learn to accept reality no matter what.

>

>Peace be on you all!

>:))) Abdou Oujimai

>Abdou Oujimai Gibba

>Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources

>University of Bergen

>Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.

>N-5020 BERGEN

>Tel: +47 55 58 42 40

>Fax: +47 55 58 96 87

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 10:28:09 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re. Comments Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970114092809.006be9cc@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableLATIR!While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's andKTouray's,don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express) any progressthey feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of one regimeto just a 2-year progress of another? Would you personally not appreciateany progress you've made in your life for the past years or is that askingfor more? For me, I appreciate the progress made by the present regimeduring the last two years they have been in office. What is wrong inevaluating (don't forget it's entire process) the state of our country sinceindependence. When the time comes for me to realize that Gambians were evenbetter off under 30 years of Jawara than the years Jammeh, then I willacknowledge this and won't stop doing so. If Jammeh's predecessor turns tobe a better or worse leader why can't we talk about it, then. Of courseJammeh is bound to be criticized (productively), if not he may even turn tobe worse than Jawara.=20One last thing, would you not prefer "seeing food at your door-steps withoutknowing it's origin than not seeing it at all". This is a response to whereall the project money comes from. Gambia was one of the highest recipientsof development-aid and people knew it but saw nothing of infrastructural orsocio-economic development. All what we saw was expensive mansions and carsone could only see in Beverly Hills and we all knew who they "belonged" to.Would you prefer knowing the origins of such an amount of money destined toa certain project and never see the project being implemented; or notknowing the source of the money but seeing a project being implemented?NOTE: Am not trying to justify anything but simply asking for preferences.GOD BLESS GAMBIA:)))) Abdou Oujimai----------------------------------Kristin Miskov NodlandSenter for milj=F8- og ressursstudierUniversitetet i BergenH=F8yteknologisenteret5020 BergenTel.: 55 58 42 47Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 97 12:53 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.comSubject: Criticism is a sine qua non for Freedom of ExpressionMessage-ID: < m0vk6V2-0012c9C@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"ABDOU OUJIMAIThe right to criticise is part of the right of Gambians and all Africansunder the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter onHuman and People's Rights.Latir was merely pointing out that we must not rest on our laurels and thatwe must strive to make the new governance structure accountable. If weallowed Jawara 's regime over 30 years to absorb development aid withoutaccountability, it is squarely our fault and the fault of our parents aspassive Gambians.The danger -- which is clear and present given some of what has happenedbetween July 1994 and today -- is for people to either be self-censoriousand keep quiet about things that concern them because they are scared, or tosupport a new governance structure blindly because it it in place, andbecause they only want peace.Jammeh cannot be allowed to to sink into the same kind of quagmire ofcomplacency and delusions of omnipotence and omnipresence that ultimatelywere Jawara's undoing. And while Yaya and co have made some clearlyprogressive decisions (outlined in great detail by many list members so noneed to repeat), some serious questions remain to be asked, and we must bebrave and honest enough to ask them.In light of Jammeh's 'soldiers with a difference', 'house-cleaning' and'equal development' pronouncements, it is up to Gambians to ensure theJammeh regime stays on the straight and narrow. Just because the previousrulers messed up, that's no reason to say "let's give this new lotcarte-blanche and leave everything in their hands and the hands of God".Surely, the object is to ensure they don't mess up. The idea is forpeople-power to move forward, for people to become more conscientised abouttheir rights, and to assert them. Otherwise the future for our children willbe bleak indeed.Of course, no one expects miracles overnight. And nowhere on our continentcan we find the kind of exemplary leadership we need to move forward. Wealso recognise all the arguments about the stage of Gambia's and Africa'shistory necessitating strong leadership, and the points about WestminsterModel multipartyism not necessarily being right for African contexts.Military or civilian, all we want is good, accountable leadership.If we are to realise our dream of socio-economic and non-tribalistic justicefor all, macro- and micro-economic self-sufficiency and independence as asovereign state, then we must stop being passive and acting as guewels,gawlos, and griots -- and start being more pro-active in demandingaccountability from our leadership. Only God cannot be questioned.It's clear that some list members regard criticism of the present leadershipas anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order of theday. The whole point of an unmoderated list is that everyone should havetheir say. Since we are all either Gambians or Gambia-philes, the criticismis in the interest of our country.Had the founders of this list had the benefit of Information andCommunication Technologies, listserv technology and the Internet 10 or 15years ago, then perhaps the previous regime would not have gotten away withwhat it did.We must befair. We must welcome criticism of our present leadership, andapplaud Yaya and co when they deserves applause -- even if in our gut we areagainst them. But free flows of information must not be stifled in the nameof narrow-minded nationalism or for any bogus reasons.To this end, may I say a big thank-you to all those who contributed soeloquently and so honestly on the extremely sensitive FGM issue, and whoposted such concrete and factual information to the list.PeacePeter14.01.97At 10:28 14/01/97 +0100, Abdou Gibba wrote:>LATIR!>While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and>KTouray's, don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express)any progress they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period ofone regime to just a 2-year progress of another?[...]------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:01:49 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: e-mail in the gambiaMessage-ID: < 32DB91CD.554B@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi,how can I have e-mail in the gambia? i have little background knowledgebut I think there must be something like a POP server around, to dialin. I'm not so much interested in surfing the net but in mailing !!Does anybody know the nearest server and whether it's possible to get anaccount there?Greets,Andrea------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 16:02:06 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Criticism is a sine qua non for Free of ExpressionMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970114150206.0067687c@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"PETER!Thanks for your brilliant comments. I would just regard this as a supplementto what I've been trying to say. You wrote..."....It's clear that some members regard criticism of the present leadershipas anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order of theday."This is not my position as I have, in ALL my postings reminded the audiencethat yaya's govt. can't be free from criticism if we want to avoidduplicating blunders of the former govt. Nevertheless criticism based onsome form of prejudice is what I am making a concern. Am sure you'll agreeto this. This is the kind of criticism I respond to since I became a member.Am not denying anyone freedom of speech but if someone uses the advantage ofthis notion, say, to spread racial remarks (something destructive orcounter-productive) I think it's worth commenting on. Don't you agree? Ifyou do, this makes my whole point and I hope it is made clear for the records.Returning PEACE to You:))) Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 18:02:37 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970114170153.AAA16544@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Ousman Jobe has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ousman, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 12:18:07 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian trip.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970114104844.9484F-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report toyou the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaperpresence on the Internet.For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on theInternet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can accessand read for news about current events back home.Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that itwould be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. Theother papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and theassistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made myFrancis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.The agreement was that the paper would make available theelectronic version of each printing. That version would then becompressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it wouldbe processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the pagewould be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annumand would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check toThe Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week orless.I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we shouldfind out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. Ifwe cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole projectuntil interest picks up.Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambiato the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily ornot.Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have activeparticipation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, withoutexception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 09:56:10 -0800 (PST)From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Re. Comments Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 853275387@hungary-c.it.earthlink.net Greetings Abdou Oujimai and fellow list members,Abdou, in your response to my previous posting you wrote:> LATIR!> While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's and> KTouray's,> don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and express) any progress> they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year period of one regime> to just a 2-year progress of another? Would you personally not appreciate> any progress you've made in your life for the past years or is that asking> for more? For me, I appreciate the progress made by the present regime> during the last two years they have been in office. What is wrong in> evaluating (don't forget it's entire process) the state of our country since> independence. When the time comes for me to realize that Gambians were even> better off under 30 years of Jawara than the years Jammeh, then I will> acknowledge this and won't stop doing so. If Jammeh's predecessor turns to> be a better or worse leader why can't we talk about it, then. Of course> Jammeh is bound to be criticized (productively), if not he may even turn to> be worse than Jawara.The point I was trying to make is quite simple. It is important to make historical comparisons in order to evaluate how far we have come but if we continue to let our leaders act in a questionable manner from time to time without confrontation simply because of the good they have done then believe me you they will continue and they will continue increasingly so. At the end, we will in effect be sanctioning those actions. There are times when comparisons are in order and there are other times when quite honestly we must look solely on these individuals and what they have done, good or bad. The next point you give in your response is a case where the latter must apply.> One last thing, would you not prefer "seeing food at your door-steps without> knowing it's origin than not seeing it at all". This is a response to where> all the project money comes from. Gambia was one of the highest recipients> of development-aid and people knew it but saw nothing of infrastructural or> socio-economic development. All what we saw was expensive mansions and cars> one could only see in Beverly Hills and we all knew who they "belonged" to.> Would you prefer knowing the origins of such an amount of money destined to> a certain project and never see the project being implemented; or not> knowing the source of the money but seeing a project being implemented?> NOTE: Am not trying to justify anything but simply asking for preferences.I thank you Abdou for what seems like a very honest comment. Many people feel the same way you do but would never express those feelings in such a frank manner. However, allow me to paint a hypothetical (since we don't know the facts) but realistic scenario for you to contemplate what should shed some light as to why we deserve to receive an accountable record on these funds.WHAT IF the AFPRC received something like 50 million dollars in the last two years and spent a total of say 30 million on the various projects and financial shortcomings such as those due to the drop in foreign assistance and the down turn in the economy. LET'S SAY they decided to 'osusu' the rest amongst themselves and line their own pockets. Would you be satisfied with the fact that they decided to 'eat' the rest because they actually did something 'positive' with part of the money especially since the former regime used to 'eat' everything?I know that there are many who would but we must understand that the money belongs to US, GAMBIANS. Borrowing your analogy, would you allow someone to put just some of all the food that is rightfully yours at your doorstep only because you never saw food there before? For the sake of our country, I hope not!Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 14:35:20 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RepostingMessage-ID: < 14JAN97.15756121.0026.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Moe,I mistakenly deleted the posting about female genital mutilationby our muslim brother Sanusi. This article will be very interestingI guess and can help one to answer some of the everyday questionabout this practice by the westerners. If you have this saved,do please repost it for me either through Gambia-l or direct to myaddress.Also I have one interesting question for anyone who can help me withit (why are Muslims not allow to eat pork)?ASSALAMUALAUIKUM Buba Bojang------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 20:59:05 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian trip.Message-ID: <19970114195855.AAB8166@LOCALNAME>Abdou,Thanks for the efforts you ve done and the same goes to Sankung.Although I would like to see FOROYAA On-line together with the Pointand Daily Observer, I think it was a reasonable agreement you hadwith the Daily Observer.> Firstly, we should find out how many people are willing and> able to pay the subscription.I would like to suggest that those interested in subscribing, sendtheir NAMES to the subscription managers instead of the list.The payments could be collected in each country and then sent to theperson responsible for the administration, for instance Francis.RegardsMomodou------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:28:55 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RepostingMessage-ID: < 9701142028.AA47674@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBubba, you wrote:> Moe,> I mistakenly deleted the posting about female genital mutilation> by our muslim brother Sanusi. This article will be very interesting> I guess and can help one to answer some of the everyday question> about this practice by the westerners. If you have this saved,> do please repost it for me either through Gambia-l or direct to my> address.I deleted all the FGM messages this morning. Surely some of the membersmay be able to repost it to the list.Good Luck and Ramadan Karim!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 16:35:08 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Authentic Encyclopaedia African Website Is Up (fwd)Message-ID: < 9701142135.AA32896@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > To One and All,> >> > During the past month, several persons gave of themselves untiringly to> > launch a website that would detail the history of, and present> > information on W.E.B. Du Bois' dream of an all-African Encyclopaedia> > Africana. The publishing of these volumes began in 1962--one year> > before Du Bois' death--in Accra Ghana, and continues today under the> > direction of Grace Bansa, Secretariat to the Encyclopaedia Africana> > Project (EAP). Three volumes are already available, and information on> > how to obtain these volumes may be found at the following website:> >> > http://www.ilhawaii.net:80/~premaq/EAP/web/eap-home.html > >> > Over the years there have been attempts at "modifying" the vision of the> > EAP from Du Bois' orginal vision of an Afrocentric work; another> > "version" of the EA is currently being written at Harvard University,> > even though it strays from the intent of Du Bois' to have an> > Encyclopaedia published by African scholars.> >> > Prema Qadir, who constructed the site has completed the first stage in a> > process to secure more publicity, financial support and scholarly> > contributions to the Encyclopaedia Africana. Her work in constructing> > the site was invaluable, and we invite you to read the articles and> > discussion about this important work at the above address.> >> > You will be getting periodical updates on the process to complete the> > vision of Du Bois. In the past month alone, persons from all over the> > world have contacted the Ms. Bansa in Ghana and are lending support to> > her efforts at completing the project. Information on persons> > associated with the project can be found at the website.> >> > Again, we invite you to browse the website, and check in periodically> > for updates on the progress being made with the Encyclopaedia Africana.> >> > Peace,> >> > Ray Winbush, Director> > Race Relations Institute> > Benjamin Lawson Hooks Professor of Social Justice> > Fisk University> > Nashville TN 37208> > 615-329-8575> >____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 01:55:49 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Criticism is a sine qua non for Freedom of ExpressionMessage-ID: < 30F989F5.49C9@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:>=20> Peter K.A. da Costa wrote:> >> > ABDOU OUJIMAI> >> > The right to criticise is part of the right of Gambians and all Afric=ans> > under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Char=ter on> > Human and People's Rights.> >> > Latir was merely pointing out that we must not rest on our laurels an=d that> > we must strive to make the new governance structure accountable. If w=> > allowed Jawara 's regime over 30 years to absorb development aid with=out> > accountability, it is squarely our fault and the fault of our parents=as> > passive Gambians.> >> > The danger -- which is clear and present given some of what has happe=ned> > between July 1994 and today -- is for people to either be self-censor=ious> > and keep quiet about things that concern them because they are scared=, or to> > support a new governance structure blindly because it it in place, an=> > because they only want peace.> >> > Jammeh cannot be allowed to to sink into the same kind of quagmire of> > complacency and delusions of omnipotence and omnipresence that ultima=tely> > were Jawara's undoing. And while Yaya and co have made some clearly> > progressive decisions (outlined in great detail by many list members =so no> > need to repeat), some serious questions remain to be asked, and we mu=st be> > brave and honest enough to ask them.> >> > In light of Jammeh's 'soldiers with a difference', 'house-cleaning' a=nd> > 'equal development' pronouncements, it is up to Gambians to ensure th=> > Jammeh regime stays on the straight and narrow. Just because the prev=ious> > rulers messed up, that's no reason to say "let's give this new lot> > carte-blanche and leave everything in their hands and the hands of Go=d".> > Surely, the object is to ensure they don't mess up. The idea is for> > people-power to move forward, for people to become more conscientised=about> > their rights, and to assert them. Otherwise the future for our childr=en will> > be bleak indeed.> >> > Of course, no one expects miracles overnight. And nowhere on our cont=inent> > can we find the kind of exemplary leadership we need to move forward.=We> > also recognise all the arguments about the stage of Gambia's and Afri=ca's> > history necessitating strong leadership, and the points about Westmin=ster> > Model multipartyism not necessarily being right for African contexts.> > Military or civilian, all we want is good, accountable leadership.> >> > If we are to realise our dream of socio-economic and non-tribalistic =justice> > for all, macro- and micro-economic self-sufficiency and independence =as a> > sovereign state, then we must stop being passive and acting as guewel=s,> > gawlos, and griots -- and start being more pro-active in demanding> > accountability from our leadership. Only God cannot be questioned.> >> > It's clear that some list members regard criticism of the present lea=dership> > as anathema, and prefer blind faith and naive positivism as the order=of the> > day. The whole point of an unmoderated list is that everyone should h=ave> > their say. Since we are all either Gambians or Gambia-philes, the cri=ticism> > is in the interest of our country.> >> > Had the founders of this list had the benefit of Information and> > Communication Technologies, listserv technology and the Internet 10 o=r 15> > years ago, then perhaps the previous regime would not have gotten awa=y with> > what it did.> >> > We must befair. We must welcome criticism of our present leadership, =and> > applaud Yaya and co when they deserves applause -- even if in our gut=we are> > against them. But free flows of information must not be stifled in th=e name> > of narrow-minded nationalism or for any bogus reasons.> >> > To this end, may I say a big thank-you to all those who contributed s=> > eloquently and so honestly on the extremely sensitive FGM issue, and =who> > posted such concrete and factual information to the list.> >> > Peace> > Peter> > 14.01.97> >> > At 10:28 14/01/97 +0100, Abdou Gibba wrote:> > >LATIR!> > >> > >While I kind of agree on some of your comments referring to Famara's=and> > >KTouray's, don't you think Gambian's are entitled to enjoy (and expr=ess)> > any progress they feel they have made comparing a decaying 30-year pe=riod of> > one regime to just a 2-year progress of another?> >> > [...]>=20> Peter!!> You and I don't normally see things eye to eye;but I must admit> that your this response to what has thus been said on this subject is a> balanced one .But that would however not deter me from making a couple =of> observations.>=20> Those of us who somehow sound like griots or gawlos when praising what> has so far been achieved on the ground in the Gambia do so, not because> we believe that parroting the good deeds of the incumbent government is> the best way to help nurture our fledgeling democracy,but simply becaus=> we cannot allow the other side to win the propaganda war.So long as you> have so-called educated Gambians working feverishly and mindlessly> trying to persuade Gambians that Mr.Jammeh is a nightmare that every> Gambian should avoid dreaming about in his sleep and that he has not> done anything worth mentioning anyway,then it will be quite natural and> even necessary to have on the other side an equal number of so-called> educated Gambians who would not hesitate to taking the Hallam or Korra> (String Instruments)to remind the the Gambians,incase they have a short> memory,how unspeakably rotten things were before the Jola-Boy from Buya=> came to the scene.It is as simple as that.Politics is war;and the means> to win it is a bit of truth and a lot of propaganda.This sounds crude o=> course;but so is reality sometimes.>=20> As for those of the Listers who complain about using history (the FaFa> Jawara era)to evaluate Mr. Jammeh's Performance,I could not believe tha=> they are really serious! A people who have little respect for History c=annot> have any History worth respecting.The very first question that seems to> ASK ITSELF whenever a new government comes to power in any civilized> society is whether it is better than its predecessor. Because if it is> not,or cannot be then there is no reason why it should replace the form=erone in the first place.=09Regards Bassss!!>=20>=20> --> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03Peter!!You and I don't normally see things eye to eye;but I must admitthat your this response to what has thus been said on this subject is abalanced one .But that would however not dter me from making a couple ofobservation.Those of us who somehow sound like griots or gawlos when praising whathas so far been achieved on the ground in the Gambia do so, not becausewe believe that parroting the good deeds of the incumbent government isthe best way to help nurture our fledgeling democracy,but simply becausewe cannot allow the other side to win the propaganda war.So long as youhave so-called educated gambians working feverishly and mindlesslytrying to persuade Gambians that Mr.Jammeh is a nightmare that everyGambian should avoid dreaming about in his sleep and that he has notdone anything worth mentioning anyway,then it will quite natural andeven necessary to have on the other side an equal number of so-callededucated Gambians who would not hesitate to taking the Hallam or Korra(String Instruments)to remind the the Gambians,incase they have a shortmemory,how unspeakably rotten things were before the Jola-Boy from Buyamcame to the scene.It is as simple as that.Politics is war;and the meansto win it is a bit of truth and a lot of propaganda.This sounds crude ofcourse;but so is reality sometimes.As for those of the Listers who complain about using history (the FaFaJawara era)to evaluate Mr. Jammeh's Performance,I could not believe thatthey are really serious! No people who have no respect for History willhave any History worth respecting.The very first question that seems toASK ITSELF whenever a new government comes to power in any civilizedsociety is whether it is better than its predecessor. Because if it isnot=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:08:48 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WB Dubois messageMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970114150641.10032B-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIPlease send this message to me again, I thought I had printed the messagefor the web site address and my printer messed up, by the time I realizedwhat happened, I already deleted the message. Thanks.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 15:43:59 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970114154240.26843B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIKaba Colley has been added to the list. We welcome him and will belooking forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 19:51:05 -0500 (EST)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu I have followed with interest the on-going discussion on the circumcisionissue and the ethnic/tribal question.I gave an historical analysis of thisissue and thought that we the members of this list would move forward andaddress ourselves to more immediate issues of bread and butter for thegreater masses of Gambians.Let me deal with some of the points raised byindividual members of this list . The first issue is the number of seatsgiven to Foni region of the country. The only justification for increasingthe number of seats should be number of people living in the area.If thepopulation of Foni is greater than Banjul, Kiang West or any otherconstituency in the country, then Foni deserves its number. If howeverthere is no statistical evidence to warrant such allocation, then it issimply a case of political gerrymandering. Truth be told,Jammeh is not thefirst politician to do this in the country. The first act ofgerrymandering was done soon after the PPP defeated the United Party (UP)of Pierre Sarr Njie.Banjul had five constituencies in 1962.Because the PPPwon by a narrow margin of five seats,certain strategists of the PPPand itssmall Banjul-based political ally,the Democratic Congress Alliance(DCA) ofthe late Rev. J.C. Faye and the late I>M> Garba Jahumpa ,decided that itwas politically prudent to cut down the number of seats in Banjul.HenceBanjul North, Banjul South and Banjil Central. Prior to this act ofgerrymandering,Banjul had the following constituencies: (1) Half-DieWard; (2) Jollof & Portuguese Town Ward; (3) Soldier Town War; (4) NewTown East; (5) New Town West. The Up won all but Jolof & Portuguese TownWard.With respect to the use of the term "Jola" to identify the maids ofthe urban areas,let us get the historical record straight. From 1816-1860sthe persons who were serving in the capacity of maids were mainly drawnfrom poor Wolof and Serer families working for Gambian mulatos who werethe concubines of European men in early colonial times. They wre either"mbindans", a word of Serer/Wolof origins.In Serere it points to theresponsibility involved in the household. In Wolof it refers to thecontract written and signed by both employer and employee.There wasanother related notion which is part of this appropiation of labor fromthe poorer sections of the society.In the days when the Mulatoos wereknown as "Senoras", portuguese for ladies or madams in French,thosepoorer members of the Wolof and Serer groups who followed the white men toBanjul from Goree and St Louis in the early nineteenth century weresometimes voluntarily sent over to the Senoras as "Yarluwans". Many Wolofand Serer Banjulian families came to Banjul in this capacity.A Gambianhistorian, Florence Mahoney, in her dissertation on the Creoles in Banjulsocial history also narrated how some of the Creoles from Sierra Leone whowere brought to the Gambia by Lt. Governor Rendall found themselves in thehouseholds of these Senoras.The recruitment of the Jolas as maids goesback to the interwar period when Jolas from various sub-regions of theSenegambia began to come to the growing urban area of Banjul to search foremployment.A thorough social history of the Gambia would show that whereasJola men found employment as cooks and garden boys of Europeans, theirsisters found access to the labor market through maid service.Lest weforget, the pattern of recruiting Wolof and Serer from the poorer sectionsof these communities has continued in urban Senegal. This cannot be missedby those who folowed Senegalese TV theater. A good example would be theshow called " Sagane," a TV show that makes it categorically clear tomiddle class urban married women that their maids could steal theirhusbands.The use of the term "Jola" to classify all maids is the result ofthe greater dominationof this section of the job market by this particularethnic group. A review of the literature on maids in African societieswould reveal ethnic specialisation.Again, lest we forget, in the Gambiathere is the common popular belief that Serahulis are very successfulbusinessmen.There is a long historical connection between this group andthe long distance trade of West Africa. Those who now identify Serahuliswith succesful businesses are simply generalising about a whole groupbased on a historical pattern of behavior among a sizable number of thisparticular group.Instead of stereotyping Gambian ethnic groups,we shouldbe learning to replicate the most positive characteristics of allSenegambian groups.The Jolas have proven beyond reasonable doubt that theyare among the most hardworking Gambians.This does not mean that they mustbe relegated to the lowest levels of the pecking order in thesociety.Another quality of the Jolas long before Yaya Jammeh entered heGambian political scene.Those of us who are not familiar with the socialhistory of the region should read some of the works written by scholarswriting on these Sengambian groups. One can profit from the writings ofD.P. Gambia (Wolof of Senegambia) and the works of L.V. Thomas on theJolas(written in French).There are many others written by Senegalese likePathe Diagne.I hope some of the younger Gambians who are inclined towardsscholarly research would begin to examine these fields of knowledge. Hadthere been a rich body of knowledge about the social history of theSenegambian region , especially the Gambia, most of the arguments madehere would have been irrelevant and unnecessary.To conclude this contribution to the discussion on the Gambianethnic groups and their relations with each other, let me leave you withfive points to remember about the history of the Gambian peoples and theirinter-mixing over the last three hundred years:-1.In the Gambian ethnic purity is a myth that can only be perpetuated bytribalist or persons who are ignorant of the social history of the area.2.Any social marker that differentiates peoples of the Senegambia regioncan be based only on language and certain cultural differences.As I statedseveral months ago,despite these lingusitic and cutlural differences,thepeoples of the Gambia and Senegal have more things to unitethem.Islam,Christianity and Western secularism have created newmoral,intellectual and emotional bridges between the islands of ethnicity.3.Any Gambian who tries to be tribalist, check him closely and you wouldfind that his brother or uncle is married to a member of another Gambiangroup.This is to say, no Gambian I have ever known lives in an ethnicisland all by himself or with all members of his clan.None of the Gambianpoliticians so far can claim ethnic purity.The Gambia,and Senegambia forthat matter , is a multiethnic enclave and the struggle for power must notbe allowed to poison the waters of inter-ethnic living and cooperation.------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 97 19:49:44 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian trip.Message-ID: <9701150149.AA01243@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainAbdou, thanks for the good work.Interest is certainly crucial to the viability of the effort. As MomodouCamara suggested, netters should notify the list managers directly of theirinterest.List managers should keep gambia-l posted on the number of interested nettersonce every week for the next couple of weeks. We should shoot to make adecision on whether or not to proceed with the effort around then, certainly bythe end of the month.A floor of about 100 interested individuals strikes me as much too high,unless the publishers are convinced that the venture would only be justified bythis number. Otherwise, I'd say we should go for it even if the number ofinterested individuals is about 50, give or take...- Francis------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:19:33 -0500 (EST)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re. Comments Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 970114211931_2022802979@emout09.mail.aol.com Numukunda, thanks...if I may borrow a line from Bassss, " A brilliantresponse!! I can't say it better myself.Keep the good work ".On a moreserious note, that was a very insightful piece.Soffie, thanks a million.In a few words you've said it all.Mr.Gibba, welcome to Gambia -I.Again, thanks to Numukunda for reminding usthat you're new at the bantaba where we discuss almost anything, uncensoredin a mature and responsible fashion.When Yaya and his fellow baby Lieutenants came to the scene, they promised to" correct" the system and NOT repeat actions that you alleged were taken onBaboucarr Gaye.What good is history, if you can't learn anything from it? IfI may remind you, " Two wrongs don't make a right ".I do understand thattribal issues can be very sensitive, but Yaya's speech on that fateful day isunforgivable and unforgetable.If I may add, its uncharacteristic andunbecoming of a Head of State.If Mr.Tony Loum calls for an end to FGM, but singles out a particular tribe,I'll be vociferous in my condemnation, since almost all tribes practice thiscruel and inhuman act.Likewise, if Madiba Saidy or Dr.Nyang call for an endto " ALMOODOS " ( young Islamic students who spend more time begging for foodand money and attending to their Teacher's needs than reading the Koran :common in Gambia, Senegal, Guinea... ) I'll expect them to be universal intheir condemnation than taking on a particular tribe.P.S. The above mentioned gentlemen are fine, decent, smart and hence wouldn'tmake irrational and irresponsible remarks as Yaya did.Finally, when you order people to say NO to something, then you shouldprovide an alternative they can say YES to.Musa Kebba Jawara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 18:42:32 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970114181024.11924A-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThank you Dr Nyang for such a brilliant educational article on somehistorical context of Senegambia. As was correctly pointed out, politicalgerrymandering has been going on in The Gambia before Jammeh was evenborn. Middle age people like myself, although very young at thetime remembered the1962 general elections that first brought Jawara and The PPP to power. Theonly Banjul seat that was not carried by The United Party ( UP ) was wonby Alieu Badara ( A.B.) of The Congress Party at Jollof and PortugueseWard. The shocking and one of the most memorable facts were that GarbaJahumpa, leader of The Congress Party lost the half Die seat to UP'sJoseph Henry Joof who was better known as Sayerr Joof by just 11 votes.As Dr Nyang correctly stated, the five Banjul districts were susequentlyreduced to the current three of North, South and Central. In the 1967,elections, Jahumpa duped P.S. Njie and The United Party into forming acoalitionagainst the PPP. The result was that Jahumpa was overwhelming elected atBanjul South against the PPP candidate Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh. Heimmediately crossed the carpet ( switched political parties ) to PPP andwas rewarded with a cabinet Post of Minister of Finance by Jawara.I have been quiet on the female circumcision debate. This is dueto the fact that I do not have any knowledge on that subject. All can Isay is that it has never been part of my heritage and I am unequivocallyoppose to that practice.Abdou deserves the highest commendation for his efforts in tryingto secure a Gambian newspaper on the web. Let me just suggest that westart taking a poll to find out how many people are interested and willingto pay the suggested $10. Maybe, those in North America can send theirresponses to Abdou and or Dr Amadou Janneh. I am not sure whether thelatter is back from The Gambia. Others from other the other continents cansend their's to Momodou Camara in Denmark. For me, please count me asbeing interested and willing to pay the subscription fee.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 20:57:50 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: klumpp@kar.dec.com, Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2dbf363.095@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inline>>> Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > 01/07/97 06:58am >>>Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law......"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's goodbehavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shouldbe meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This issomething we just accept."Gambia-LI would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested bysome proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in factcause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure insome cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some womenwho undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying toexperience a climax, these women may keep frequently switchingsexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not knowhow to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexuallytransmitted.On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used toperform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrumentsterilized prior to being used on different individuals?Ndey KumbaLoyola UniversityChicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 19:17:10 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra Leone (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970114191622.31983A-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 13 Jan 1997 21:52:17 -0500From: akoroma < 597864@ICAN.NET To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Subject: 600 Females Circumcized In Sierra LeoneFREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) -- A secret women's society lured about 600refugees into a female circumcision ceremony, performed so crudely thatmany of the women and girls became ill, a reporter who uncovered theceremony said Monday.Relief workers at a refugee camp east of the capital are treating manyof the mutilated women for infection and fever, said Khadijatu Jalloh,who first reported Thursday's ceremony in the local newspaper For ThePeople.Thousands of Sierra Leone's people fled to refugee camps during theattacks in the five-year civil war that just ended.The leader of a group called the Bondo Society told impoverished womenat the camp outside Freetown that they would be given food if they andtheir daughters submitted to female circumcision, Jalloh said.The Bondo Society, which is highly respected by the southern,predominantly Mendi ethnic group, advocates female circumcision and hasopposed government attempts to discuss banning the rite.The procedure, which ranges from clipping the tip of the clitoristo cutting away all the outer sexual organs, is seen by advocatesas a way to prevent promiscuity by rendering sex painful.The procedures are often performed with unsterilized knives byuntrained midwives, leaving many women with lifelong, debilitatingmedical problems.According to the United Nations, about 90 percent of girls arecircumcised in Sierra Leone; the figure ranges from 40 to 90percent in most other West African countries. The World HealthOrganization estimates that as many as 120 million women inthree dozen countries have been circumcised.Government officials Monday denied knowing about the ceremony.------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:29:59 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2dbfae7.074@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inline>>> Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > 01/07/97 06:58am >>>Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law......"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's goodbehavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shouldbe meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This issomething we just accept."Gambia-LOops! I forgot to write a word in the original posting. Sorry!I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested bysome proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in factcause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure insome cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some womenwho undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying toexperience a climax, these women may keep frequently switchingsexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not knowhow to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexuallytransmitted disease.On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used toperform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrumentsterilized prior to being used on different individuals?Ndey KumbaLoyola UniversityChicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 23:02:11 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: Re: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 970114213720_1657483768@emout13.mail.aol.com DEAR MR NYANG,THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR SUCH AN ELABORATE AND ELOQUENT EXPLAIN OF THISDISCUSSION.I HOPE THIS WELL MAKE IT CLEAR TO ALL THOSE THAT ARE TRYING THIS TRIBAL GAMETO THINK TWICE ABOUT THIER BELIEFS.HOWEVER I WOULD ONCE AGAIN THANK YOU AND GIVE A LITTLE REASON ABOUT THESARAHULAY SUCCESS. AS A SARAHULAY MYSELF, WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN TOLD THAT THEONLY WAY OUT IS TO OWN YOUR BUSINESS.AND WE ALSO HAVE A CONNECTION FROM THE GREAT SONIKE EMPIRE, FROM THE GREATTRADERS FO MALI.I THINK IT IS ALSO NECEASSARY FOR ALL OF US TO READ MORE ABOUT OUR CULTURESAND THE SENEGAMBIA RELATION.ANOTHER GOOD POINT YOU RAISE IS THE INTER-TRIBAL MARRIAGES, I THINK WE (SENEGAMBIA) HAS A HIGH RATE OF SUCH MARRIAGES THAN ANY OTHER SOCITIEY WITHINWEST AFRICA.I SHALL STOP HERE, THANK YOU.THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES. KEEP IT ALIVE. READ A BOOK.MOMODOU JAGANA------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 23:02:45 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The debate over FMGMessage-ID: <199701150402.XAA10358@aspen>Heidi, thank you for your last contribution. it certainly give us some of the much needed facts on this debate.It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects of their children going through the practice. Has there been any observation of which practice is prevailent in the health centers and the bush? Also do you think there is any chance of the practice "dying out" as it moves from the bush to the health centers?There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and be convinced that practice do not serve the intended purpose. Perhaps education may succeed where legislation failed.malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 21:43:30 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FOR MR.BUJANG (THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970114213918.2188J-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI, MR. BUJANG. THIS IS THE POSTING YOU HAVE REQUESTED FOR AND LOOKFORWARD TO THE REASONS AND WISDOM BEHIND THE PROHIBITION OF PORK IN ISLAM.SANUSIWASSALM.I have been following this debate since yesterday and I foundit very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possiblereasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. franklyI am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo suchtrauma or any of my relatives for that matter.The most important reason for this practice is that, it is partand parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice formore than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egyptduring the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here inMalaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libiamanora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiationprocess .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longerinterested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime againsthumanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancyand painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many womenand young children.The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnahcircumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of thenose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia andIndonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw alady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemningit. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny thehusband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by theProphet according to this source, some people continued to carry on thepractice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinionthat it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authenticteachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is-wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and callfor a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for himto start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision ishygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastestreligion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not toinflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's wellbeing is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that theProphet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitallymutilated. Why do we have to practise it?Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deterfemale from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. Theysaid, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control hersexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family'sself image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen theirsexual drives by means of initiation.The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it couldnot prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reducethe number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of issexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure theywill never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long asyou have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra nayu own no to palaba-you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as anessential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding actby Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there aresisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are stillvirgins and innocent.Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of theIslamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despitethe fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent ofIslam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in thecase of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deletedin their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practiceshould continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I thinkit is high time to think of cutting the testaclesof some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido andprevent them from impregnating innocent girls.Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is nottrimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man ismaulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of allkinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast andvariety.To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let thinkabout this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychologicaleffects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutionssome day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both inGambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich culturesmust accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islamas well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instancethe Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs usedto bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviorswere condoned by their respective cultures andsocieties. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayersand fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should bebragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do awaywith ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach oursisters all the good values that can make them good human being andresposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage theirorgans and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am notused to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravateyou.WASSALAM.SANUSI TURAYKLMALAYSIA------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:28:55 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970115072855.0068d614@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Momodou Camara!Could you kindly enroll a new member (brother) into the bantaba. Here arethe details:Name: Momodou SannehE-mail: momodous@stud.ntnu.no Thanks:))) Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:56:57 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970115075616.AAA27350@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Momodou Sanneh has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Momodou, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 09:19:39 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Politics/TribalismMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970115081939.0069a434@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Members!I would like to thank all members who have contributed so sensibly to thisissue especially DR. NYANG for telling us the significance of history ingeneral and in particularly our own. To BASS KOLLEH, thanks for making somesimple and obvious things clear.LATIR, I wouldn't condone any member of any government in "osusuing" ourmoney. If I do I will be contradicting the very principles I believe in.This statement was just to dismiss the claims of a particular member whotried to dis-merit the progress of infrastructural development achieved bythe present government. Very often I hear pro-Jawaras be-littleling theseprojects as nonsense-projects and so when I hear the same tendencies Iunderstand the purpose of their argument. As you could recall, after makingmy statement I stated that "...am not trying to justify anything but askingfor preferences". When dealing with someone who interprets thingsobjectively then my position is no more different from yours but whendealing with prejudice critiques then I ask for preferences (then and now).I hope you understand my position clearly.GOD BLESS GAMBIA:))) Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 11:24:50 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: Food Security in AfricaMessage-ID: <19970115102411.AAA22894@LOCALNAME>> From: Jean-Charles Le Vallee < levallee@pilot.msu.edu > Subject: Food Security in AfricaAgricultural Economics. You may visit our website at http://www.aec.msu.edu/agecon/fs2/ as you will find all the informationthere. Do not hesitate to write to me if you have any questions. Plusieurstravaux portent sur l'Afrique de l'Ouest egalement. The fact sheets andpolicy syntheses are in html and pdf (or Adobe Acrobat) format. You willalso find part of the site dedicated to market information sources on theinternet.The fact sheets cover the Mali Maize Subsector Study, Mali MarketInformation Study (SIM), Mozambique Study, Rwanda Study, Sahel RegionalProgram, Ethiopia Food Security Project, Agricultural Productivity Studies,Food Access Synthesis Studies, Strategic Planning Studies, TechnologyAssessment Studies, and Agricultural Transformation. The various PolicySyntheses cover:- Trends in Real Food Prices in Six Sub-Saharan African Countries.- Promoting Farm Investment for Sustainable Intensification of AfricanAgriculture.- Improving the Measurement and Analysis of African AriculturalProductivity: PromotingComplementarities Between Micro and Macro Data.- Effects of Market Reform on Access to Food by Low-Income Households:Evidence from FourCountries in Eastern and Southern Africa.- Promoting Food Security in Rwanda Through Sustainable AgriculturalProductivity: Meeting theChallenges of Population Pressure, Land Degradation, and Poverty.- Cash Crop and Foodgrain Productivity in Senegal: Historical View, NewSurvey Evidence, andPolicy Implications. (French and English)- A Strategic Approach to Agricultural Research Program Planning inSub-Saharan Africa.- Will the CFA Franc Devaluation Enhance Sustainable AgriculturalIntensification in theSenegalese Peanut Basin? (French and English)- PRISAS/INSAH-MSU-USAID Sahel Regional Food Security Project: Results andImpact.- USAID Contributes to Building National Capacity to Strengthen FoodSecurity: an Example From Mali.- Food Marketing and Pricing Policy in Eastern and Southern Africa: Lessonsfor IncreasingAgricultural Productivity and Access to Food.- Fostering Agricultural and Food System Transformation in Africa.- Facilitating Effective Food Security Policy Reform.- Zimbabwe Food Security Success Story: Maize Market Reforms Improve Accessto Food EvenWhile Government Eliminates Food Subsidies.- Mozambique Food Security Success Story.- Payoffs to Investments in Agricultural Technology in Sub-Saharan Africa.- Relief Through Development: Maize Market Liberalization in Urban Kenya.- Determinants of Farm Productivity in Africa: A Synthesis of Four CaseStudies.- Assessing the Impact of Cowpea and Sorghum Research and Extension inNorthern Cameroon.- The Impact of Millet, Sorghum, and Cowpea Research and Technology Transferin Niger.- How Non-research Investments Affect Research Impact: The Case of MaizeTechnology Adoption in southern Mali.- Zambia's Stop-and-Go Revolution: The Impact of Policies and Organizationson the Development and Spread of Hybrid Maize.- Returns to Oilseed and Maize Research in Uganda.I look forward to hearing from you soon. Cheers, Jean-Charles Le Vallee=======================================================================Jean-Charles Le Vallee levallee@pilot.msu.edu Visiting Research SpecialistDepartment of Agricultural Economics, Michigan State University416 Agriculture Hall, East Lansing, MI 48824-1039, USATel: (517) 353-1851 Fax: (517) 432-1800Food Security II Project Web Site, information,policy syntheses and fact sheets (pdf Adobe Acrobat and html formats)Internet Market Information Sources------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 97 12:04 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US$ 10Message-ID: < m0vkSCx-0012XiC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Morning Gambia-lNewspaper online idea is brilliant! Add my US$ 10.Best_______________________________________Peter K.A. da CostaRegional Director for AfricaInter Press Service (IPS)127 Union AvenueP.O. Box 6050Harare ZIMBABWETel: +263-4-790104/5Fax: +263-4-728415E-mail: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com ________________________________________------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 97 13:13 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: e-mail in the gambiaMessage-ID: < m0vkTHc-0012WgC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Andrea and gambia-l-ersYou can get a Compuserve e-mail account from GAMTEL and dial a local niumberto send and receive e-mail while in The Gambia.For details of costs, contact Sankung Sawo at:Sankung is also a member of this list.PeacePeter15.01.97At 15:01 14/01/97 +0100, Andrea Klumpp wrote:>Hi,>how can I have e-mail in the gambia? i have little background knowledge>but I think there must be something like a POP server around, to dial>in. I'm not so much interested in surfing the net but in mailing !!>Does anybody know the nearest server and whether it's possible to get an>account there?>Greets,>Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 17:09:30 +-100From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"Subject: Zimbabwe-Cure Message-ID: < 01BC0306.F5FFCB40@globip38.image.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable=20=20Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =rights reserved.=20Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: = quoiset@sonatel.senet.net =2015 Jan 97 - Science & Health Bulletin: Zimbabwe-CureZimbabwean Traditional Healers Announce Progress On AIDSHARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The Zimbabwe national traditional healers =association (Zinatha) announced on Tuesday it has made considerable =progress towards finding a possible cure for the deadly disease, AIDS.=20Zinatha's president, Prof. Gordon Chavunduka, told journalists that his =association had developed a drug, PMZ, which had been registered =internationally and that his association was now waiting for the patent =rights.=20Chavunduka, a former University of Zimbabwe vice-chancellor, said =clinical trials would be held as soon as the patent was received and =that if they were successful, commercial production of the drug would =proceed.=20"We now have a drug which is likely to help cure AIDS but more work is =still being done to boost its effectiveness since tests have shown that =the drug dissolves quickly in the body," said Chavunduka.=20The hitherto incurable disease has caused untold suffering to many =Zimbabwean households with an estimated 300 people dying every week =while over a million are said to be infected with HIV, which eventually =leads to full-blown AIDS.=20Chavunduka said Zinatha had also found potential drugs for the treatment =of herpes, ulcers and high blood pressure, and the association was =making applications for patents for the drugs.=20After several claims of AIDS cures, the Zimbabwe health ministry allowed =the country's traditional healers to experiment their herbs on patients =with proven cases of HIV.=20Up to now, health authorities in Harare have maintained that not a =single patient had reversed from being HIV-positive to negative, after =being treated by the local traditional medicinemen.=20Meanwhile, Chavunduka said government had not yet responded to Zinatha's =challenge to identify its members who advised their patients to have sex =with their children as treatment for HIV infection.=20Zimbabwe's information, posts and telecommunications deputy minister =Oppah Rushesha was quoted on at least two occasions as accusing Zinatha =members of telling their patients infected with HIV to have sex with =minors as a cure.=20"She has not yet responded to our challenges and as far as we are =concerned, there has never been any such case among our members," said =Chavunduka.=20------------------------------------------------------------------------GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60Content-Type: application/ms-tnefContent-Transfer-Encoding: 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------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0306.F6076C60--------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 08:19:12 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -ReplyMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970115081458.67282B-100000@dante27.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAccording to Mary Small at GAMCOTRAP (the Gambian Committe on TraditionalPractices...) whom I asked the same question last summer, the razor bladesused these days ususally are only used on one girl each. Transmission ofblood borne diseases would primarily be an issue if the ngansingba is acarrier and cuts herself; thus mixing her own blood with that of theinitiate. YHOn Tue, 14 Jan 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:> >>> Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > 01/07/97 06:58am >>>> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law> ....."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is> something we just accept."> Gambia-L> I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.> Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by> some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact> cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in> some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women> who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to> experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching> sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know> how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually> transmitted.> On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to> perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument> sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?> Ndey Kumba> Loyola University> Chicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 13:17:27 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "Camara, Momodou" < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Subject: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970115121051.15775F-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,One of the hurdles we face in putting The Observer online is thatof cost. It would cost about $40 per month to transmit the paper fivedays a week to the US. This is just the transmission cost and does notcover the cost of registering the homepage with Internic (about $100) andother costs that I am sure are yet undiscovered. I think $850 should besufficient to put the Observer online at five days a week for one year. Amargin will then have to be added for the paper's news-gathering costs.Also, the manager expressed a concern at the prospect of losing thepaper's US and European subscribers who are paying a higher fee for thesame, much-delayed service.With this and N'Deye Marie's suggestion in mind, I propose that weform two committees to tackle these and other problems. The firstcommittee would be a steering committee that would tackle allnon-technical problems and plot strategy. There has been talk of having aGambian homepage with all sorts of resources (edu, soc, etc). Thiscommittee would be a good vehicle to realize this objective. N'Deye MarieNjie ( njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu ) has agreed to be a member.Volunteers should send her email and the committee will choose its chairand start the business at hand. This committee should also decide themode of collecting fees, when to stop polling members, how many membersare needed before the project can go ahead, etc.The second committee should be a technical/implementation one.This is the committee that would ensure that the raw data is turned into ahomepage. I would like to volunteer for this committee and would like tourge all people with homepages or programming skills to sendtheir names to Francis Njie at francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com I think we need as many volunteers as we can get for producing theonline version on time five days a week is likely to be a Herculean task.Getting a lot of volunteers would also ensure that the success of theproject would not be dependent on the welfare or pleasure of a few.On polling members, Momodou Camara has volunteered to collect thenames. So please send your to him at momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk if youare interested.The importance of not sharing passwords lies in the fact that TheObserver was given a promise that a good-faith effort will be made atensuring that only subscribers will get access to the paper. Rememberingthat the average Gambian pays D5 or 50 cents for his copy of The Observeras opposed to 4 cents for the gambian-ler, $10 seems quite unburdensome.Bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:44:51 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law -ReplyMessage-ID: < 30FA9293.5541@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNdey Drammeh wrote:>=20> >>> Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > 01/07/97 06:58am >>>> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law>=20>=20> ....."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is> something we just accept.">=20> Gambia-L>=20> I would to add a little bit to what has already been discussed on fgm.> Rather than tame or control the sexuality of women as suggested by> some proponents of the procedure, I believe the practice may in fact> cause some women to be sexually promiscuous. Since the procedure in> some cases removes the most sexually sensitive part, some women> who undergo the procedure never reach a sexual climax. In trying to> experience a climax, these women may keep frequently switching> sexual partners thinking that the partners are the ones who do not know> how to satisfy them sexually. This could lead to the spread of sexually> transmitted.>=20> On a different note, does anyone know if the same instrument is used to> perform the procedure on different people and if so, is the instrument> sterilized prior to being used on different individuals?>=20> Ndey Kumba> Loyola University> Chicago, IllinoisNdey!!That was an interesting way of looking at the argument!! Keep up thegood work down there!!Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:39:12 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 30FA9140.58B0@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableA. Loum wrote:>=20> Thank you Dr Nyang for such a brilliant educational article on some> historical context of Senegambia. As was correctly pointed out, politic=al> gerrymandering has been going on in The Gambia before Jammeh was even> born. Middle age people like myself, although very young at the> time remembered the> 1962 general elections that first brought Jawara and The PPP to power. =The> only Banjul seat that was not carried by The United Party ( UP ) was wo=> by Alieu Badara ( A.B.) of The Congress Party at Jollof and Portuguese> Ward. The shocking and one of the most memorable facts were that Garba> Jahumpa, leader of The Congress Party lost the half Die seat to UP's> Joseph Henry Joof who was better known as Sayerr Joof by just 11 votes.> As Dr Nyang correctly stated, the five Banjul districts were susequentl=> reduced to the current three of North, South and Central. In the 1967,> elections, Jahumpa duped P.S. Njie and The United Party into forming a> coalition> against the PPP. The result was that Jahumpa was overwhelming elected a=> Banjul South against the PPP candidate Lawyer Abdoulie Drammeh. He> immediately crossed the carpet ( switched political parties ) to PPP an=> was rewarded with a cabinet Post of Minister of Finance by Jawara.> I have been quiet on the female circumcision debate. This is du=> to the fact that I do not have any knowledge on that subject. All can I> say is that it has never been part of my heritage and I am unequivocall=> oppose to that practice.> Abdou deserves the highest commendation for his efforts in tryi=ng> to secure a Gambian newspaper on the web. Let me just suggest that we> start taking a poll to find out how many people are interested and will=ing> to pay the suggested $10. Maybe, those in North America can send their> responses to Abdou and or Dr Amadou Janneh. I am not sure whether the> latter is back from The Gambia. Others from other the other continents =can> send their's to Momodou Camara in Denmark. For me, please count me as> being interested and willing to pay the subscription fee.> Thanks> Tony>=20>=20> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D>=20> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.e du> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200>=20> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D>=20>=20>=20Mr.LOUM!!Welcome back,and keep up the good work!!Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 19:50:32 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian trip.Message-ID: < 30FA85D7.363E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCamara, Momodou wrote:>=20> Abdou,> Thanks for the efforts you ve done and the same goes to Sankung.> Although I would like to see FOROYAA On-line together with the Point> and Daily Observer, I think it was a reasonable agreement you had> with the Daily Observer.>=20> > Firstly, we should find out how many people are willing and> > able to pay the subscription.>=20> I would like to suggest that those interested in subscribing, send> their NAMES to the subscription managers instead of the list.>=20> The payments could be collected in each country and then sent to the> person responsible for the administration, for instance Francis.>=20> Regards> MomodouModou!!Please,include my name when registering for the Observer.I think Abdoudid a great job by clinching a deal with at least one home paper.We willalways be grateful to him!!My love to the family!!Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Jan 1996 20:25:01 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 30FA8DED.2FE1@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSulayman Nyang wrote:>=20> From: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu >=20> I have followed with interest the on-going discussion on the circumcisi=on> issue and the ethnic/tribal question.I gave an historical analysis of t=his> issue and thought that we the members of this list would move forward a=nd> address ourselves to more immediate issues of bread and butter for the> greater masses of Gambians.Let me deal with some of the points raised b=> individual members of this list . The first issue is the number of seat=> given to Foni region of the country. The only justification for increas=ing> the number of seats should be number of people living in the area.If th=> population of Foni is greater than Banjul, Kiang West or any other> constituency in the country, then Foni deserves its number. If however> there is no statistical evidence to warrant such allocation, then it is> simply a case of political gerrymandering. Truth be told,Jammeh is not =the> first politician to do this in the country. The first act of> gerrymandering was done soon after the PPP defeated the United Party (U=P)> of Pierre Sarr Njie.Banjul had five constituencies in 1962.Because the =PPP> won by a narrow margin of five seats,certain strategists of the PPPand =its> small Banjul-based political ally,the Democratic Congress Alliance(DCA)=of> the late Rev. J.C. Faye and the late I>M> Garba Jahumpa ,decided that i=> was politically prudent to cut down the number of seats in Banjul.Hence> Banjul North, Banjul South and Banjil Central. Prior to this act of> gerrymandering,Banjul had the following constituencies: (1) Half-Die> Ward; (2) Jollof & Portuguese Town Ward; (3) Soldier Town War; (4) New> Town East; (5) New Town West. The Up won all but Jolof & Portuguese Tow=> Ward.> With respect to the use of the term "Jola" to identify the maids=of> the urban areas,let us get the historical record straight. From 1816-18=60s> the persons who were serving in the capacity of maids were mainly drawn> from poor Wolof and Serer families working for Gambian mulatos who were> the concubines of European men in early colonial times. They wre either> "mbindans", a word of Serer/Wolof origins.In Serere it points to the> responsibility involved in the household. In Wolof it refers to the> contract written and signed by both employer and employee.There was> another related notion which is part of this appropiation of labor from> the poorer sections of the society.In the days when the Mulatoos were> known as "Senoras", portuguese for ladies or madams in French,those> poorer members of the Wolof and Serer groups who followed the white men=to> Banjul from Goree and St Louis in the early nineteenth century were> sometimes voluntarily sent over to the Senoras as "Yarluwans". Many Wol=of> and Serer Banjulian families came to Banjul in this capacity.A Gambian> historian, Florence Mahoney, in her dissertation on the Creoles in Banj=ul> social history also narrated how some of the Creoles from Sierra Leone =who> were brought to the Gambia by Lt. Governor Rendall found themselves in =the> households of these Senoras.The recruitment of the Jolas as maids goes> back to the interwar period when Jolas from various sub-regions of the> Senegambia began to come to the growing urban area of Banjul to search =for> employment.A thorough social history of the Gambia would show that wher=eas> Jola men found employment as cooks and garden boys of Europeans, their> sisters found access to the labor market through maid service.Lest we> forget, the pattern of recruiting Wolof and Serer from the poorer secti=ons> of these communities has continued in urban Senegal. This cannot be mis=sed> by those who folowed Senegalese TV theater. A good example would be the> show called " Sagane," a TV show that makes it categorically clear to> middle class urban married women that their maids could steal their> husbands.The use of the term "Jola" to classify all maids is the result=of> the greater dominationof this section of the job market by this particu=lar> ethnic group. A review of the literature on maids in African societies> would reveal ethnic specialisation.Again, lest we forget, in the Gambia> there is the common popular belief that Serahulis are very successful> businessmen.There is a long historical connection between this group an=> the long distance trade of West Africa. Those who now identify Serahuli=> with succesful businesses are simply generalising about a whole group> based on a historical pattern of behavior among a sizable number of thi=> particular group.Instead of stereotyping Gambian ethnic groups,we shoul=> be learning to replicate the most positive characteristics of all> Senegambian groups.The Jolas have proven beyond reasonable doubt that t=hey> are among the most hardworking Gambians.This does not mean that they mu=st> be relegated to the lowest levels of the pecking order in the> society.Another quality of the Jolas long before Yaya Jammeh entered he> Gambian political scene.Those of us who are not familiar with the socia=> history of the region should read some of the works written by scholars> writing on these Sengambian groups. One can profit from the writings of> D.P. Gambia (Wolof of Senegambia) and the works of L.V. Thomas on the> Jolas(written in French).There are many others written by Senegalese li=ke> Pathe Diagne.I hope some of the younger Gambians who are inclined towar=ds> scholarly research would begin to examine these fields of knowledge. Ha=> there been a rich body of knowledge about the social history of the> Senegambian region , especially the Gambia, most of the arguments made> here would have been irrelevant and unnecessary.> To conclude this contribution to the discussion on the Gambian> ethnic groups and their relations with each other, let me leave you wit=> five points to remember about the history of the Gambian peoples and th=eir> inter-mixing over the last three hundred years:-> 1.In the Gambian ethnic purity is a myth that can only be perpetuated b=> tribalist or persons who are ignorant of the social history of the area.> 2.Any social marker that differentiates peoples of the Senegambia regio=> can be based only on language and certain cultural differences.As I sta=ted> several months ago,despite these lingusitic and cutlural differences,th=> peoples of the Gambia and Senegal have more things to unite> them.Islam,Christianity and Western secularism have created new> moral,intellectual and emotional bridges between the islands of ethnici=ty.> 3.Any Gambian who tries to be tribalist, check him closely and you woul=> find that his brother or uncle is married to a member of another Gambia=> group.This is to say, no Gambian I have ever known lives in an ethnic> island all by himself or with all members of his clan.None of the Gambi=an> politicians so far can claim ethnic purity.The Gambia,and Senegambia fo=> that matter , is a multiethnic enclave and the struggle for power must =not> be allowed to poison the waters of inter-ethnic living and cooperation.Prof.That was great! Thanks for the 'Refresher Course' in Gambian history.keep up the good work!!Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 16:43:36 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Poilitics/TribalismMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISoffie,I commend you on your point. I believe that it represents thereality that some of the jolas are facing. I think that other optionsshould be made available to them before anyone can belittle them on thehonest living they are making. Actually nobody has the right to belittlethem. Just because people all of a sudden realize that they are makingmore money than them should not be a justification. I believe that it isinhumane to belittle anyone for any reason. Besides I don't think anyonewould complain if the jolas were paid thousands for what they do.Anna.On Mon, 13 Jan 1997, Ceesay Soffie wrote:> Mr. Gibba:> Our maids were called "mbindaans". Jolas, Serers, Mandingoes, Wollofs,> just to name some, have at one time or another sought work as domestics.> It is unfortunate that some people would not pay the people who have> helped them raise their kids and do 80% of their household work. An> answer may lie in an enforcement agency were complaints can be lodged> against unconscionable people like that and force them to pay.> Insulting them the way Yaya Jammeh did was uncalled for. These are> honest people trying to earn an honest living doing what they saw as> being available to them. When they get sent back to their villages,> what would they engage in for sustenance? Did Yaya had a program to> help them, back in their villages, maintain a respectable living? I> don't think so. If they had availability in their villages they would> have stayed. We are in foreign countries to seek something - be it> education at a higher level or money. Please, re-think your support of> Yaya's unthought-of statement.> >> The fact that Jammeh and his gang are going after journalists the same> way the former regime did should give us cause for concern. I assume> this would be "the regime with a difference" and should therefore> refrain from repeating that which they are trying to expunge. Then> again, "the soldiers with a difference" turned out not to be different> at all.> Very Respectfully, Soffie Ceesay> >GOD BLESS GAMBIA> >:))))) Abdou Oujimai> >> >> >> >----------------------------------> >> >Kristin Miskov Nodland> >Senter for miljo- og ressursstudier> >Universitetet i Bergen> >Hoyteknologisenteret> >5020 Bergen> >Tel.: 55 58 42 47> >Fax.: 55 58 96 87> >*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Jan 1997 14:29:24 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Observer subscriptionMessage-ID: < 199701152229.OAA00488@thesky.incog.com Hello,I'm willing and able to subscribe to the $10 fee or whatever it turns out to be. Pardon me for sending this to the whole group instead of those designated to handle the issue at hand, I'm still trying to catch up with my mail. So please bear with me if I'm way behind with the discussions or bring back a topic that has been beat to death.regards,Sarian------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 08:19:05 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Trip to GambiaMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970116071905.006ae904@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Camara, Momodou!Please include me in the list of subscribers to the daily observer. Abdou("tommaa") thanks a lot for your initiative and I hope it will became a success.Peace:)))Abdou OujimaiAbdou Oujimai GibbaCentre for Studies of Environment and ResourcesUniversity of BergenBergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.N-5020 BERGENTel: +47 55 58 42 40Fax: +47 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 09:07:41 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970116080741.0067df50@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Soffie and Anna!I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone childprostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honestlivelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by someare, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does notjustify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn todusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respectthey deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the lastkid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be noone left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofasand play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take suchsteps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the listgoes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someonewho has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:"...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands forwhat they do".Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you'vejust elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectablealternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homesfor the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any"master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measuredin dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hardtruth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in ourcountry that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it isregarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality andlearn to accept reality no matter what.Peace be on you all!:))) Abdou OujimaiAbdou Oujimai GibbaCentre for Studies of Environment and ResourcesUniversity of BergenBergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.N-5020 BERGENTel: +47 55 58 42 40Fax: +47 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: 16 Jan 97 05:14:18 ESTFrom: sankung sawo < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM To: "INTERNET: gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: e-mail in the gambiaMessage-ID: < 970116101418_101573.1703_IHK34-1@CompuServe.COM Dear Mr A. Klumpp,Thanks for enquiring about internet access in the Gambia. I wish to inform youthat Gamtel (Gambia Telecom Company Limited) manages Compuserve Service here andthe tariff is as follows:i) Registration fee : D60.00ii) Refundable Deposit : D250.00iii) Monthly subscription : D200.00iv) Connect Time Charge : D3.50 per minutev) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 for first 5hrsPlease contact the Datacom Services Unit at +220-373000/373002 for moreinformation about the current service.However, note that these rates are subject to change except for the CompuserveUsage Charge. I anticipate a downward trend for the connect time chage, asthere is already a recommendation to reduce this to about D1.00 and also to makelocal access same rate all over the Gambia.Thanks,Sankung SawoGamtelTel : 229100/373004 Mobile : 992015Email : 101573.1703@compuserve.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 11:11:22 GMT+100From: jj.17@aof-kbh.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism.Message-ID: < E6A9205992@aof-kbh.dk Hi Musa,I am not attacking you personaly for the E-Mail you sended to Mr.Gibba on the 12 . 01 .97. What the Chairman said which was carriedlive in the States radio was not in anyway Tribalism. I am a ( Jola)and i agreed with him on that point. He said to the Jolas who comeall the way from Fonis that "they should stop the domestic jobs theyare doing for other Gambians when the rainyseason and return to thirevillages and help their Families on the thier farms". I dont see anything wrong in that? If you see his call as Tribal essue in theGambia you have the right to do so.Jammeh also made another speech which was carried live by Statesradio and Tv. that "I (Jammeh) am a Jola, but i am here for theTribe i come from i am here for the whole of the Gambians that havegood faith for the country". What are you going to call that? If youare honest to yourself, you will agree with me that the call thePresident in which you mean is encourgement of Tribalism, anyGambian you ask will not say that was to encourage TribalimI not trying to support the president because we came from the Tribe(Jola) but here i am addressing the essue as i see it. I am stillwith the call the president gave to his tribe (Jola) if they aresleeping before it is time for them to be awake.You mentioned the E-Mail you sended to Mr. Gibba about Jammehdividing the Foni into five Contitueny "if this was an affirmativeaction to increase the Minority (Jola) representation in the NationalAssembly"? I am now asking you the Same question when X-president(jawara) (Mandinka) he did the same thing in the city ( Banjul ) andseirra Kunda contitueny was increased to two, was not see by you asan affirmative for him ( jawara ) to increase his part (PPP)Representation in Parliment?. We as ( Gambians ) have to addressethe problems that are of concern to the development of the Motherland(Gambia ) they are Education, Health, and Food . these are theproblem we have to addresse to the new assembly. We know that theX-President ( Jawara ) was there for 30 years if he did addressthem to people and using the money he sign on behalf of the Gambianpeople keep it in Foreign Banks. Today is enjoying the Same money inLondon and Dakar ( Senegal ). Jammeh and his National Assembly, haveto understand that all ( Gambians ) in and out are watching them. Weshould not be navie to say Jammeh and his team will give ( the Gambia) all the things i mentioned .Thank you for reading------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:28:05 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Re: New memberMessage-ID: <19970116122759.AAA6562@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Here is an introduction from Jainum._____________________________________________________My Name is Jainum Jatta,I am born in Dippa kunda ( Serre kunda aera) and live in Copenhagen.Please Momodou thank you very much for adding me to this forum, it isvery intresting to be a member. continue with the good job. How isthe month of Ramadan, i hoped you are keeping ?Jainum Jatta------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:39:39 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The debate over FMGMessage-ID: < 287220935A2@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMalanding,thanks for your comment!I don't know about any female circumcision performed in Gambian healthcenters yet. It was a suggestion on my side that the Ministry ofHealth should look into the matter and see whether training of femalecircumcisors would be a step in the right direction. (I don't knowwhether any of the fomer or present Health Ministers with lots ofexperience from dealing with gender issues and f.c. from Women'sCouncil and Women's Bureau respectively (Tambajang, Marena-Ceesay &Njie-Saidy) has found the political situation appropriate for doinganything about it).has> It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference betweenschooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospectsof their children going through the practice.>I agree that it would have have been interesting, but I don't knowthe answer. In the study from Women's Bureau from 1985 women wereasked: Would you have your daughter circumcised? 45% said Yes,3.7%said No, 18% Don't know, 33% No answer. The level of educationis not stated in relation to this table.Things may have changed since 1985.One Fula woman , formerly agricultural extension worker, living inBakau may be representative for some well educated women with twominds. She had seen som negative sides of f.c., and I got theimpression that she was against it. I asked, then why had she taken hereldest daughter(7 years) to circumcision. She replied that she wasnot aware of all this at that time. I asked whether she wouldcircumcise her youngest daughter (18 mths at that time). She saidyes, if not it would have been an insult to her grandmothers.To Ndey Kumba and Ylva and the question of clean knives,I asked one of the Mandinka women active in a f.c. in Bakau in March 1995,whether Nga Singba(Nga Mano) used the same knife on everybody. Shesaid all the girls came with their own knives. I don't know if theywere sterilized. I believe she meant knife and not razor blade sinceas far as I know "paaka" does not incloude razor blade (?).Heidi Skramstadsome of these> There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued bymany who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and> malanding------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 15:24:06 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: <19970116142331.AAA21550@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribingto the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name tome if you are interested in being included in the poll..RegardsMomodou Camara****************************************Momodou CamaraCharlotte Muncksvej 20.3thDK-2400 Copenhagen NVDenmarkPhone/Fax (+45 35829210)E-Mail:- mcamara@post3.tele.dk URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet ******************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:02:17 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.970116113502.197662C-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFor one thing, child prostitution is NOT an honest living. Thepay the mbidaans receive depends on the employer and the workersthemselves, they will not work for a salary they deem too low andnegotiations are often part of the hiring process. However, this does notjustify their being underpaid.With respect to your allegationDo you feel threatened by the fact that there will> be no one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on> your sofas and play "diriyankeh"?When it comes to domestic chores, every female on the list (y'allcna vouch for me on this one) has been taught to manage a home, cooking,cleaning, marketing etc right form an early age, the so-calleddonkey-jobs, even though maids are employed as well. What can you as aGambian male say you contribute to thehousehold work? If anyone is resting on this 'slave labor' its you guys,resting on the labor of the maids and your sisters.There are other rural-urban migrants, why single out the jolas, heshould in his capacity as an atribal (is that a word?) leader berateALL individuals that are involved in this scheme at the expense of otherforms of livelihood.Anybody regardless of what job they do can maintain their dignityprovided that they do their work well and honestly, at the end of theday, maids enter a contract with their employer which they can terminateat any time should working conditions prove unsatisfactory. What makesdomestic workers different from any other job holder, everyone gets to betreated like dirt from a wicked boss, everyone can get into to thesituation of doing all the work and someone else getting credit, everyonecan be underpaid (a gambian speciality). why doesn't yaya tell all theworkers to go home and farm? in any case even farmers are workers and aresubject to the same problems.Or is the objection due to domestic work?Sorry, you get carried away sometimes.Thanx,Nkoyo.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 08:33:38 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The debate over FMGMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970116082511.56652A-100000@dante25.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOne more thing on this (although i certainly do not want to pretend to besome kind of expert on this), when I spoke with representatives ofGAMCOTRAP and BAFROW last summer they all were very much against the ideaof encouraging circumcisions in a medical setting which they feellegitimizes the practice. This is an international controversy; inDjibouti reportedly female circumcision is performed in special governmentclinics, and right here in Seattle, Washington there has recently been abig media event involving the consideration by Harborview hospital toperform modified sunna (actually just a "nick" done under anasthesiawithout actually removing the clitoris) as requested by Somali refugeeswho otherwise would take their daughters home to be infibulated (this wasfinally decided against as it a] met with huge public opposition, ie 'youwant to mutilate women with our tax money,' and b] seems to be illegalunder the new anti-circumcision legislation passed in this country). Acomplicated issue it is, indeed....As far as training circumcisers, thisis being done by the BAFROW campaign, but in the context of urging them totake up other means of livelihood and to encourage their role as TBA'swhile discouraging genital cutting. YlvaOn Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Heidi Skramstad wrote:> Malanding,thanks for your comment!> I don't know about any female circumcision performed in Gambian health> centers yet. It was a suggestion on my side that the Ministry of> Health should look into the matter and see whether training of female> circumcisors would be a step in the right direction. (I don't know> whether any of the fomer or present Health Ministers with lots of> experience from dealing with gender issues and f.c. from Women's> Council and Women's Bureau respectively (Tambajang, Marena-Ceesay &> Njie-Saidy) has found the political situation appropriate for doing> anything about it).> has> >> > It would be interesting to know whether there exist any difference between> schooled and unschooled respondents regarding the how they view prospects> of their children going through the practice.>> I agree that it would have have been interesting, but I don't know> the answer. In the study from Women's Bureau from 1985 women were> asked: Would you have your daughter circumcised? 45% said Yes,> 3.7%said No, 18% Don't know, 33% No answer. The level of education> is not stated in relation to this table.> Things may have changed since 1985.> One Fula woman , formerly agricultural extension worker, living in> Bakau may be representative for some well educated women with two> minds. She had seen som negative sides of f.c., and I got the> impression that she was against it. I asked, then why had she taken her> eldest daughter(7 years) to circumcision. She replied that she was> not aware of all this at that time. I asked whether she would> circumcise her youngest daughter (18 mths at that time). She said> yes, if not it would have been an insult to her grandmothers.> To Ndey Kumba and Ylva and the question of clean knives,> I asked one of the Mandinka women active in a f.c. in Bakau in March 1995,> whether Nga Singba(Nga Mano) used the same knife on everybody. She> said all the girls came with their own knives. I don't know if they> were sterilized. I believe she meant knife and not razor blade since> as far as I know "paaka" does not incloude razor blade (?).> Heidi Skramstad> some of these> > There is no doubt that the problem is very complex. It is one deeply valued by> many who practice it. Its elimination will take more than just government legislation. People must be re-oriented and> >> > malanding> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 09:00:17 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970116090005.56652C-100000@dante25.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIInclude me, Ylva Hernlund.On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:> Gambia-l,> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing> to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..> Regards> Momodou Camara> ****************************************> Momodou Camara> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV> Denmark> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)> E-Mail:- mcamara@post3.tele.dk > URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet > ******************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:03:45 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 9701161703.AA57326@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOn Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:> > Gambia-l,> > We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing> > to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to> > me if you are interested in being included in the poll..Tom, I didn't know if you wanted this reply sent to your personal e-mailaddress but I would like to be included in the poll.Regards,Moe S. Jallow______________________________________________________________________________==============================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 97 12:22:28 -0500From: alfall@papl.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: <"C89C5062*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001"--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="Re:"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPlease include me on the potential subscriber list for the DailyObserver On-line.Thanks!Amadou----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner; momodou.camaraTo: gambia-lSubject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineDate: Thursday, January 16, 1997 10:24AMGambia-l,We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribingto the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name tome if you are interested in being included in the poll..RegardsMomodou Camara****************************************Momodou CamaraCharlotte Muncksvej 20.3thDK-2400 Copenhagen NVDenmarkPhone/Fax (+45 35829210)E-Mail:- mcamara@post3.tele.dk URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet ******************************************--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB9AAAAMTk5NzAxMTYxNDIzMzEuQUFBMjE1NTAoYSlMT0NBTE5BTUUdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQDDIA==--openmail-part-0e18985d-00000001--------------------------------Date: 16 Jan 97 12:37:18 ESTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded MessageMessage-ID: < 970116173717_73244.2701_FHO45-2@CompuServe.COM This was forwarded on LEONENET, and I thought you maybe interested. FYI.Regards,Kamara.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------To: dmbyers@eos.ncsu.edu Cc: bay-drum@tomato.com From: Darryl Winn on Sat, Jan 11, 1997 4:02 AMSubject: Re: the original people of the scriptures were nubian dmbyers@eos.ncsu.edu wrote:> -----------------------------------------------------------------> HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE BAY DRUM NETWORK> -----------------------------------------------------------------> Thought Id enter into this discussion about Jesus as well as otherpeople> of the scriptures. It's fine to declare a who cares attitude when it> comes to the race of the people of the scriptures, as long as the facts are> known.> The scary thing about LAHoodrat's opinion is that I'm almost certain> that he is not alone with his thoughts in the White American community and> maybe still the Nubian community. It's time for Right Knowledge. now I> can refute this argument many ways, but for this letter I will go about> explaining from a religious persepctive as well as a logical scientificview.> First I will begin with the religious aspect. As long as anyone> can remember, the first thing you are taught in church is that Adam and> Eve where the very first people on earth. From them came all the many> generations of people leading up to the present day and time.> If you ever bothered to pick up the bible and read it, you'll> find in Genesis 2:7, that the Creator had formed man of the dust of> the ground. In the very beginning, when the Sustainer first created the> planet Earth, everything was perfect.> The dirt was pure and rich. Have you ever tried growing> something in pale dirt or sand? I'll tell you now that it is nearly> impossible. The blacker the dirt, the richer and purer it is, the better> it will grow any seed. And remember the Creator grew all kinds of fruit> trees in that dirt. But the most important seed was Adam, a black man.> Unquestionably, the most important figure in the Bible was> Jesus. He, too, was a Nubian man. The scriptures tell us that the> complexion of the flesh of Jesus was and is like brass, after it had> burned in the furnace; And his hair was like that of lamb's wool, and his> eyes like flames of fire (refer to Revelations 1:14-15).> Now if you can make this description out to be that of a pale> man, please let me know how you do it. Have you ever burned brass in> fire? Try it, and see what color you get, I doubt that you will get> anything near the color of white. And since when is lambs's wool long> and straight? And if fiery eyes don't describe those of a Nubian man,> then there is something definitely wrong, take a look at any> picture of an indigenous person of Africa. That person's eyes are always> fiery red.> Now for me to sit here and tell you that everyone in the> scriptures were Nubian, would be lying on my part. in fact there were> white people in the scriptures. They came in with a man named canaan.> Canaan was the fourth son of Ham (Ham or Cham in the Hebrew language,> means "hot or burnt black"; the Arabic word hamaa'a, in the Qur'aan means> "black mud" (Al Qur'aan 54;28). Canaan became the father of the white> race because of the sin that his father Ham committed.> The Prophet/Apostle Noah was the very first farmer and the first> to plant a vineyard and make wine (Genesis 9:20). Noah did not know the> effects that would result from drinking the pressed juice of the grape,> therefore he became drunk from this wine and went to sleep naked. Ham,> looked upon his father's nakedness and told his brothers about it.> Though Ham was the one who committed the crime (Leviticus 18:7),> the curse fell upon his fourth son, Canaan (Genesis 9:25-27). This curse> was a physical one, of which its description can be found in the> scriptures (Leviticus 13:4, 13:30). This curse that Canaan received was> the curse of leprosy (Leviticus 14:34).> Some religions would like to lead you to believe that this curse> really fell on Ham, but this is not true. The law of the Old testament> says that the sins of the father will fall upon their offspring up to the> fourth generation (Exodus 20;5, Genesis 9:25).> Just in case there are those out there who are non-Bible-readers,> I will gladly prove that the first people and all of the original people> of the scriptures were indeed Nubian from a scientific perspective.> Going back to biology class, you learn that the skin is made up> of 2 layers of tissue: the epidermis or outer layer, and the dermis or> inner layer of tissue. The chromosomes determine the spread of> pigmentation and the speed of pigmentation determines the color of the> skin. The natural color of hair and skin is determined by the pigment> called melann, which is prodced by cells in the epidermis calledmelanocytes.> The skin of a Nubian person and the darker areas of the skin of a> white person contains large amounts of this pigment. Albinism is a> hereditary condition in which mutation of the genes occur which results> in an organism not being able to produce color pigments or this melanin.> Nubian skin is heavy and is strengthened by smaller melanocytes> in the upper layers of the epidermis. Thin skin is typical of the white> race, from lack of melanin. When the skin is very thin, the blood> vessels show through and give the skin a pinkish color.> If you are given 2 parents and each parent carries one normal> genes "N" and one albino gene "A," each of their offspring has 1 chance> in 4 of inheriting albinism from both parents. A child that inherits the> albino gene from only 1 parent is not an albino, but may transmit the> gene to his offspring.> If both parents are albino, their offspring can only be albino.> This is because they do not posess any of the dominant genes.> DOMINANT GENES> 1. dark brown to black hair> 2. curly hair or wavy hair> 3. normal skin pigmentation: dark brown, brown, black melanin> 4. Brown black or hazel eyes> 5. broad lips> RECESSIVE GEMES> 1. blonde hair> 2. straight hair> 3. Albinism (absnece of brown, caramel or black melanin)> 4. Blue or gray eyes> 5. thin lips> Knowing then these facts, one would find it scientifically and> logically impossible to say that all of the different races of the world> could have from a white couple, granted that we say that Adam and Eve> were indeed Caucasian. The first people had to have been black, as well> as their descendants.> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------> Bay Drum - An African American E-mail Network Serving the SF Bay Area> To make a posting, send a message to bay-drum@tomato.com > To (un)subscribe to Bay Drum, send a message to bay-drum-admin@tomato.com > To contact the administrator, send a message to bay-drum-admin@tomato.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------------> For the Community Information Pages (a listing of African Americanbusinesses> and services in the SF Bay Area), send a message to cip@tomato.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------------> Bay Drum World Wide Web Site - http://www.tomato.com/~baydrum/ > Bay Drum is sponsored by the Bay Tomato Company - http://www.tomato.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 12:47:20 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: "Mbidaans"Message-ID: CRY1-970116174720Z-28465@mcl2.prc.com Mr. Gibba:Where is the co-relation? These children are thrown into prostitutionBY THEIR PARENTS or SOME OTHER ADULT who deserve fates worse than theones they put the kids in. Excuse me if I can't see the two beinganalogous. I agree with you on the hardworking nature of these"mbindaans" just as I was as a home "Mbindaan" in America and later anoffice "mbindaan". It is a contractual relationship - getting paid forservices rendered. To borrow your tone, many of us women, abroad or inthe Gambia can run circles around and boy by the time we are done youwill find yourself anfractuous. Mr. Gibba, when you manage to do halfof what we do in a day, you begin to think you are owed something.Also, not only did our mothers teach us how to take care of a home andbe the best of what we want to be, they also taught us having help doesnot absolve you from going to market, cooking, cleaning, etc. In fact,in most households the kids had to "ayeh" with the "mbindaans" on doinghousehold chores.Again, let's come up with an incentive program for any one person in theGambia to stay and work in their various localities if they so desire.Why do people migrate to other places? What is the sense in going backwhen the circumstances that surround your leaving are still in place.If possible, let's temper our postings with civility, only then can webe able to influence others and change minds.Respectfully,Soffie>---------->From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no >Sent: Thursday, January 16, 1997 3:07AM>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: "Mbidaans">Soffie and Anna!>I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child>prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest>livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some>are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not>justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to>dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect>they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last>kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no>one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas>and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such>steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list>goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone>who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:>"...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for>what they do".>Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've>just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable>alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes>for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos">gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any>"master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured>in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.>All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard>truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our>country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is>regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and>learn to accept reality no matter what.>Peace be on you all!>:))) Abdou Oujimai>Abdou Oujimai Gibba>Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources>University of Bergen>Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.>N-5020 BERGEN>Tel: +47 55 58 42 40>Fax: +47 55 58 96 87------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10268 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:48:41

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To: ABDOU <

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Abdou,



hi, how's it going?? I think your ideas are good but in my opinion, it would

be better it there was just one committee, with different

subsections/committees focusing on techical implementation, membership and

so forth. This way we would all be working together and may be able to

exchange information easily if needed.



On another note, that first message I sent about the DAily Observer never

made it to the rest of the group. I think I forgot and send it to you

alone. So if you still have it, go ahead and send it out. I think that

there might be issues there that people might want to address/discuss. Thanks.



N'Deye Marie



-------------------------------------------



At 01:17 PM 1/15/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Hi folks,

> One of the hurdles we face in putting The Observer online is that

>of cost. It would cost about $40 per month to transmit the paper five

>days a week to the US. This is just the transmission cost and does not

>cover the cost of registering the homepage with Internic (about $100) and

>other costs that I am sure are yet undiscovered. I think $850 should be

>sufficient to put the Observer online at five days a week for one year. A

>margin will then have to be added for the paper's news-gathering costs.

>Also, the manager expressed a concern at the prospect of losing the

>paper's US and European subscribers who are paying a higher fee for the

>same, much-delayed service.

> With this and N'Deye Marie's suggestion in mind, I propose that we

>form two committees to tackle these and other problems. The first

>committee would be a steering committee that would tackle all

>non-technical problems and plot strategy. There has been talk of having a

>Gambian homepage with all sorts of resources (edu, soc, etc). This

>committee would be a good vehicle to realize this objective. N'Deye Marie

>Njie (

>Volunteers should send her email and the committee will choose its chair

>and start the business at hand. This committee should also decide the

>mode of collecting fees, when to stop polling members, how many members

>are needed before the project can go ahead, etc.

> The second committee should be a technical/implementation one.

>This is the committee that would ensure that the raw data is turned into a

>homepage. I would like to volunteer for this committee and would like to

>urge all people with homepages or programming skills to send

>their names to Francis Njie at

> I think we need as many volunteers as we can get for producing the

>online version on time five days a week is likely to be a Herculean task.

>Getting a lot of volunteers would also ensure that the success of the

>project would not be dependent on the welfare or pleasure of a few.

> On polling members, Momodou Camara has volunteered to collect the

>names. So please send your to him at

>are interested.

> The importance of not sharing passwords lies in the fact that The

>Observer was given a promise that a good-faith effort will be made at

>ensuring that only subscribers will get access to the paper. Remembering

>that the average Gambian pays D5 or 50 cents for his copy of The Observer

>as opposed to 4 cents for the gambian-ler, $10 seems quite unburdensome.

> Bye for now,

> -Abdou.

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>at137@columbia.edu

>abdou@cs.columbia.edu

>abdou@touchscreen.com

>(212) 749-7971

>MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:40:58 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer). (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



**Note: This is from N'Deye Marie Njie ******

*******************************************************************************



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 14:11:53 -0500 (EST)

From: N'Deye Marie Njie <

To: ABDOU <

Subject: Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer).



Hi y'all,



I am able and willing to subscribe to the Daily Observer. I think it is an

excellent idea and I hope it will work out well. However, I don't think we

need to be concern with who allows or refuses non-subscribers to have access

to the paper. That should be done at the discretion of each subscriber.



My question is how or rather to whom/where will the paper be sent to so that

potential subscribers can have access to it?? Also have you the committee

(I'm assuming there is a committee set up for this)decided on whom the

payments will be made to? I think that the $10 fee is good and I have no

problems paying it but I do have some concerns that I'm sure many members do

too. Who will be in charge of the financial aspects of this service?? Given

african history when something involves money, somewhere along the line, it

tends to become mismanaged ( I hate to admit it but it's the truth). Also,

is the committment strong enough to ensure a continuous and viable service??

How can the committe reassure interested parties that this will be a

credible operation done in a professional and business-like manner?? Don't

get me wrong and whoever is in charge, don't get offended!! I feel that

these are concerns that should be addressed to the group. Just my $0.02 worth!



Peace!!

N'Deye Marie

--------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Associate

Dept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

The Ohio State University

590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210

<

------------------------







At 12:18 PM 1/14/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Hi folks,

> I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to

>you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper

>presence on the Internet.

> For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the

>Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access

>and read for news about current events back home.

> Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it

>would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The

>other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.

> We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the

>assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my

>Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.

> The agreement was that the paper would make available the

>electronic version of each printing. That version would then be

>compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would

>be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.

> TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page

>would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum

>and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to

>The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or

>less.

> I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should

>find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If

>we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project

>until interest picks up.

> Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia

>to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or

>not.

> Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active

>participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without

>exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.

> Bye for now,

> -Abdou.

>

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>

>at137@columbia.edu

>abdou@cs.columbia.edu

>abdou@touchscreen.com

>(212) 749-7971

>MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>

>

>

>











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:44:56 -0500

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi y'all:



Volunteers to be on the committee, thank you. But we still need as many

people as we can get so that the workload would not just lie on one person.

I'm not exactly sure yet what we will specifically be doing nor have I put

an outline together of what needs to be done. As soon as I get the info I

need from Abdou and Francis..., you will be the first to know. For now I

will just keep a list of those of you who have volunteered to help. thanks

again!!



N'Deye Marie



------------------------------------





At 03:24 PM 1/16/97 +0000, you wrote:

>Gambia-l,

>We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

>to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

>me if you are interested in being included in the poll..

>

>Regards

>Momodou Camara

>****************************************

>Momodou Camara

>Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

>DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

>Denmark

>Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)

>

>E-Mail:-

> momodou@inform-bbs.dk

>URL:-

>******************************************

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:11:06 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: Abdou Gibba <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.970116140008.1144D-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Abdou,

I think that we are being very reasonable. Infact we are being

extremely reasonable. I am sure that the gambians who now reside in the

US would agree with me. Most of us over here work as babysitters, at

Mcdonalds, etc. and all we get paid is the minimum wage or slightly

higher. We are disrespected by both our employers and in some cases our

customers. If we were to say that we would quit our jobs simply because

we are not respected for doing it then most of us would be starving by

now. In life one has to learn to survive despite hard conditions. I

believe the mbidans in the gambia are in a much better situation for they

are treated like family in most homes. I hope you see that earning people's

respect has no bearing on one's survival. One should learn to cope with

this situations as long as he is trying to make an honest living. On the

subject of prostitution, I think you misunderstood my point. I meant

"honest living" and I believe there is no place in this world where

prostitution is called "making an honest living".



Anna.



On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, Abdou

Gibba wrote:



> Soffie and Anna!

>

> I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child

> prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest

> livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some

> are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not

> justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to

> dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect

> they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last

> kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no

> one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas

> and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such

> steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list

> goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone

> who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:

>

> "...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for

> what they do".

>

> Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've

> just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable

> alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes

> for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"

> gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any

> "master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured

> in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.

> All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard

> truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our

> country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is

> regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and

> learn to accept reality no matter what.

>

> Peace be on you all!

> :))) Abdou Oujimai

> Abdou Oujimai Gibba

> Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources

> University of Bergen

> Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.

> N-5020 BERGEN

> Tel: +47 55 58 42 40

> Fax: +47 55 58 96 87

>

>



**********************************************

* Anna Secka *

* 312 Barnum Hall *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:53:23 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <v01510100af0434f7efee@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi Gambia,



I think this is a terrific opportunity for us. Please let us not waste time

to confirm our interests in the idea. Please i'm appealing to every one to

respond to this mail by simply sending your confirmation to one of the

following List managers. I'm sorry if I left out some of the managers.



momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk

tloum@u.washington.edu

ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us

ABDOU <



Please managers, keep us updated with number of potential subscribers. I

have already sent a mail to N'Deye Marie about being interested in being on

her committee. If in anyway I could be of help (not technically because I

am not very keen with computers) don't hesitate to ask.



Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:35:15 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



N'deye Marie:



Sign me up - semi-technical or otherwise. Anywhere I can help.



Soffie



>----------

>From: N'Deye Marie Njie[SMTP:

>Sent: Thursday, January 16, 1997 1:44PM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

>

>Hi y'all:

>

>Volunteers to be on the committee, thank you. But we still need as many

>people as we can get so that the workload would not just lie on one person.

>I'm not exactly sure yet what we will specifically be doing nor have I put

>an outline together of what needs to be done. As soon as I get the info I

>need from Abdou and Francis..., you will be the first to know. For now I

>will just keep a list of those of you who have volunteered to help. thanks

>again!!

>

>N'Deye Marie

>

>------------------------------------

>

>

>At 03:24 PM 1/16/97 +0000, you wrote:

>>Gambia-l,

>>We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

>>to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

>>me if you are interested in being included in the poll..

>>

>>Regards

>>Momodou Camara

>>****************************************

>>Momodou Camara

>>Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

>>DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

>>Denmark

>>Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)

>>

>>E-Mail:-

>>

>>URL:-

>>******************************************

>>

>>

>>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:00:19 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <v01510101af0438d9d966@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I'm sorry every one I meant to write Hi Gambia-L instead of Hi Gambia.

I hope I did not offend anyone.



Numukunda







Hi Gambia,

>

>I think this is a terrific opportunity for us. Please let us not waste time

>to confirm our interests in the idea. Please i'm appealing to every one to

>respond to this mail by simply sending your confirmation to one of the

>following List managers. I'm sorry if I left out some of the managers.

>

>momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk

>tloum@u.washington.edu

>ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us

>ABDOU <

>

>Please managers, keep us updated with number of potential subscribers. I

>have already sent a mail to N'Deye Marie about being interested in being on

>her committee. If in anyway I could be of help (not technically because I

>am not very keen with computers) don't hesitate to ask.

>

>Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 22:32:09 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For A

Message-ID: <19970116213136.AAA28578@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.



Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.





*** 06-Jan-97 ***





Title: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For An Islamic Common Market





By Dilip Hiro







LONDON, Jan 6 (IPS) - Defying the sceptics, the disparate Muslim



nations that make up the newly founded group of eight developing



countries (D-8) have set themselves on the path to uniting the



group within a single trading bloc of Muslim states.





A one day meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, Pakistan,



Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nigeria and Malaysia and a deputy foreign



minister from Egypt, in Istanbul, Saturday, ended with the



establishment of a secretariat to carry the idea forward.





Two of the specific tasks assigned to the Istanbul-based



secretariat, funded by Turkey, are to identify the areas of



economic cooperation between the member states, and to fix the date



for a summit conference within the next six months.





In his opening speech to the gathering in Istanbul, Turkish prime



minister Necmettin Erbakan, the leader of the Islamist Welfare



Party, stressed the universally valued concept of social justice



and described the initiative as ''a historic step''.





He said the D-8 would seek a dialogue with the Group of Seven (G-



7) richest nations, and have their say in setting the terms of the



'new world order'. But he said the D-8 would not accept



industrialised nations' habit of holding down commodity prices



while selling their own industrial products at high prices.





''That makes the poor nations poorer and the rich even richer.



This development must stop,'' he said. Close cooperation between



the Muslim-majority countries was needed, he said.





Turkish foreign minister Tansu Ciller said the D-8 group would not



be a body based on religion even though the current members were



all Muslim nations. ''This organisation will grow in time and admit



as members many other states,'' she said.





But among the eight founders of the D-8 -- Bangladesh, Egypt,



Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey -- the gaps



are wide. There is a lot of difference between the per capita



income of Malaysia, the richest member, and Bangladesh, the



poorest.





''The great potential of these countries, which altogether have a



population around 800 million, has not been reflected in trade



relations among each other,'' Ciller said. ''This organisation will



boost south-to-south trade.''





The idea for the recent, preliminary meeting emerged from the



proceedings of an international business conference in Istanbul



last November, which was attended by some 2,000 Muslim



industrialists and government officials from 20 countries. The



calls for the setting up of a Muslim trading bloc were accompanied



by a suggestion by the conference's chairman, Erol Yarar, that it



should be formed by 2020.





Backing the proposal vigorously, Erbakan urged that the Muslim



states should aim at increasing the level of mutual trade from the



current 10 percent of exports to 90 percent. He also criticised the



practice of conducting foreign trade in dollars, arguing that the



U.S. dollar was the currency of only one country.





Erbakan, a 70-year old veteran politician, has been a proponent of



an Islamic Common Market for more than 20 years. As the secretary-



general of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he



opposed Turkey's 1963 association agreement with the European



Economic Community (EEC) now the European Union (EU).





At the time describing the EEC as 'a product of new Crusader



mentality', he argued that Turkey's association with it would



merely perpetuate its role as an economic underling of Western-



Christian capitalism.





As a result, Suleyman Demirel, the Turkish premier from 1965-71



and head of the ruling Justice Party, got Erbakan sacked from his



job at the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and denied



him the Justic Party ticket for the 1969 general election.





But Erbakan won a parliamentary seat as an independent, and



continued his political career.





When in 1974, Erbakan ended up as deputy premier and minister of



industry in a coalition government led by leftist Bulent Ecevit, he



aired the concept of an Islamic Common Market with Turkey's Arab



neighbours, several of whom now found themselves fabulously rich



due to the quadrupling of oil prices in 1973-74. But the Turkish





government as a whole did not adopt this policy. It was the same



when Erbakan became deputy premier in the coalition cabinet under



Demirel from 1975-77.





Now, some 20 years later, as the prime minister of Turkey since



July 1996, Erbakan has lost little time in advancing his vision of



an Islamic world united by strong ties of trade and economic



cooperation.





During his two extensive foreign tours -- one eastward, which took



him to Indonesia via Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia, and



the other westward, which extended to Nigeria via Egypt and Libya --



he tried to win support for an Islamic Common Market. He seems to



have succeeded.





The eight founding members, which include some of the most



populous countries in the world, account for 760 million people. Of



these 640 million are adherents of Islam, forming about two-thirds



of the global Muslim population.





None the less the project has its critics in the Islamic world and



elsewhere. They note that not a single country from the Muslim



Central Asia was invited. More seriously, they have grave doubts



about the viability of the Islamic Common Market.





The critics argue that while Bangladesh is one the least developed



economies, Malaysia is a thriving capitalist economy, and to



attempt to integrate them into a single market is foolhardy. Though



both Iran and Nigeria are rich in oil and gas, they are currently



being ostracised by the Western countries.





There are wide differences in the governmental systems of the D-8,



the critics point out. There are pro-Western authoritarian regimes



in Indonesia and Egypt whereas the military administration in



Nigeria is being shunned by Washington and London. Iran is an



Islamic state by constitution whereas Turkey is constitutionally



secular.





No matter what the views of Erbakan are regarding the European



Union, in January 1996 Turkey signed a customs union with the EU.





Moreover, in the absence of a statement to the contrary, Turkey



remains committed to seeing its associate membership of the EU



upgraded to full membership.





The contradiction in aspiring to become a fully-fledged member of



the European Union while at the same time trying to foster an



Islamic Common Market is too blatant to be overlooked.





The participants in the Istanbul meeting on Saturday were aware of



the pitfalls and drawbacks in their enterprise, and of the



widespread scepticism that exists in many quarters. Egypt -- the



only nation among the eight which chose not to send its foreign



minister to the conference -- is the most sceptical. It is also



cautious of acts that might undermine the Arab League's role.





Contrary to expectations, the meeting did not announce a fixed



date for the summit of the D-8 leaders, which indicated to some the



shakiness of the project. But this had more to do with the



impending parliamentary election in Pakistan, now being governed by



a caretaker government, than anything else.





Furthermore, the founders do not see themselves as the exclusive



members of an Islamic Common Market, and the organisers of the



Istanbul meeting said that it would be open to new members.





Finally, Erbakan has insisted from the start that economic



cooperation should be fostered actively among all Muslim countries



irrespective of their governmental system. In his foreign policy he



has stuck firmly to this principle.





Whether Erbakan will be able to win the active support of the





seven Muslim-majority states, scattered across Africa and Asia, to



see his vision of an Islamic Common Market realised, remains an



open question. (END/IPS/DH/RJ/96)







Origin: Amsterdam/TRADE/



----





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 22:32:09 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows Survive

Message-ID: <19970116213136.AAB28578@LOCALNAME>



Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.





*** 06-Jan-97 ***





Title: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows Survive Against The Odds





by Attes Johnson





MONROVIA, Jan 6 (IPS) - Musu Passaway lives in an abandoned bank



building in the Liberian capital's financial district. The mother



of four has made strategic use of her location as a street food



vendor.





The displaced widow sells a popular street food to support her



children. Her husband died in 1990 when he was captured by rebels



on the suspicion that he was a member of the Armed Forces of



Liberia.





Her elder son Jusu later joined the National Patriotic Front of



Liberia, but has surrendered his weapons to the West African



Peacekeeping force known as ECOMOG.





Passaway's thriving street food business helps her to educate



her children. Her ex-combatant son attends a community college in



the capital. One of her daughters will graduate from high school



this year.





''The death of my husband posed many challenges to me,'' says



Passaway. ''I must now play the dual role of father and mother at



the same time.''





Being the sole breadwinner has been difficult for Passaway who



says however that she is in no hurry to re-marry. ''It's not



really easy taking care of a family without a husband,'' she says.



''But perhaps, that's how God wants it''.





Passaway is just one of the thousands of women who have lost



their husbands in the Liberian conflict, and who have had to stand



on their own in a country where women have traditionally taken a



back seat to their husbands.





''When I think of the responsibilities associated with the



upbringing of a family, I no longer see myself as a housewife



alone,'' says Bendu Wesseh, another widow who works as a janitor



for a local firm.





She lost her husband in a 1993 ambush on the Buchanan-Monrovia



highway as the couple were returning home from buying agricultural



produce.





Liberian women have traditionally been regarded as secondary



contributors to the home's finances. Most of them work to



complement their husband's efforts.





The civil war has changed women's attitudes, and even married



women have started to take a more active role outside the home.





''We must be prepared because we do not know when our time will



come to be alone,'' says Janet Purse. ''When you are an active



partner in the home already, you will be ready when death strikes



your husband,'' Purse adds.





Passaway says that her experience has taught her the importance



of women learning how to manage on their own, before they are



forced into it. Women, she says, should start their own



businesses.





''Business is the key,'' Passaway says. ''If you are educated



like me, don't try to find another man right away to marry so that



you can be helped.





''Try to do a small business. It could be a garden, farm or



something that will not require more capital,'' she adds. ''Begin



with it and see how you can manage the income to multiply.''





Recounting her own experience, Passaway says she started her



food business with 12 cups of relief rice supplied by the United



Nations World Food Programme (WFP).





>From 12 cups her business has grown to cooking half a bag of



rice a day in a country where street food has grown in popularity.



''I was always worried how I would manage with my children. But



God has made a way for me when there was no way out of my life,''



she says.





Passaway like many women in this West African nation are hoping



that this time around, the disarmament exercise, which began in



November and ends Jan. 31, will finally lead to peace and



stability.





Women and children have been the most affected by the eight-



year-old civil conflict. Hundreds of thousands of women were



displaced, having to flee their rural homes where they worked as



farmers. In the towns, they had no homes, no families and there



were few economic opportunities for them.





According to estimates, about 49 percent of the country's



displaced population are women. Over 160,000 of Liberia's more



than two million people have been killed in the civil war.





(end/ips/aj/pm97)







Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT/



----





[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)



All rights reserved





May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or



service outside of the APC networks, without specific



permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution



via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,



print media and broadcast. For information about cross-



posting, send a message to <<



information about print or broadcast reproduction please



contact the IPS coordinator at <<



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 17:00:27 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism.

Message-ID: <



Hi ' X ', thanks for your contribution.I'm using the letter X ( an unknown

variable ) to identify you, since you didn't sign your posting.I understand

this may be an oversight on your part.

I didn't send any e-mail to Mr. Gibba.While its true that my posting was in

reference to his, it was sent through the List and hence it was free for

all.Anyone could jump in and that includes you, Mr./ Ms X.

Now, to your piece...

" I ( Jammeh ) am a Jola, but I am here for the tribe I come from I am here

for the whole of the Gambians that have good faith for the country". " What

are you going to call that? "

I'll say its a revolutionary rhetoric, full of sound and fury and signifying

absolutely nothing.Everyone, irrespective of tribe can take advantage of the

rainy season.It was wrong to single out the Jolas.How about garden - boy,

Ansoumana Daffeh ? or watch - man, Baba Galleh Jallow ?

With regard to the new political map of Foni, I still believe its a classic

case of gerrimandering.Upper Fulladu had more people than Foni east and Foni

west.Lower Fulladu had more people than Foni east and Foni west.While the two

Fulladus still remain the same, the two Fonis are now the BIG FIVE that gave

the APRC, 5 unopposed Assembly - men elect.

Frankly, unless you've a different 'spice', I think we've put in too much

salt in this ' soup ' Thats it for me on this subject...



Musa Kebba Jawara.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jan 1996 20:50:58 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>=20

> Gambia-l,

> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

> to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to

> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..

>=20

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

> ****************************************

> Momodou Camara

> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

> Denmark

> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)

>=20

> E-Mail:-

> momodou@inform-bbs.dk

> URL:-

> ******************************************



Modou!!

I hope you have registered me for the Observer.my love and regards to

the family. Also, say Hello to Meriam and Her two little daughters.



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Jan 1996 20:36:50 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>=20

> Gambia-l,

> Here is an introduction from Jainum.

> _____________________________________________________

> My Name is Jainum Jatta,

> I am born in Dippa kunda ( Serre kunda aera) and live in Copenhagen.

>=20

> Please Momodou thank you very much for adding me to this forum, it is

> very intresting to be a member. continue with the good job. How is

> the month of Ramadan, i hoped you are keeping ?

>=20

> Jainum Jatta





Hello Mr.Jatta!!

This is your friend Bass saying a big Welcome!!to you from Qatar.I

hope you are doing just fine down there.Its really great to have you on

the list. Once again,welcome onboard the List.



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:04:28 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Momodou,



Please sign me on as a potential subscriber to Observer Online.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 18:53:25 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia back to democracy as parliament installed (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 16:21:39 PST

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia back to democracy as parliament installed





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's new and elected 49-member

parliament was formally installed Thursday, wrapping up a

transition to democracy after two years of military rule.

``This is indeed one of the most significant events in the

history of Gambia,'' said President Yahya Jammeh, who led the

1994 coup and successfully contested elections last September.

After swearing in the deputies, Chief Justice Omar Aghali

declared that a new constitution, approved by referendum and

adopted by parliament as its first act, had come into force.

Lawmakers elected former government secretary Mustapha Wada

as parliamentary Speaker and Cecilia Cole as his deputy. She is

the first woman to hold such a post in the predominantly Muslim

West African tourist haven of about one million people.

The Jan. 2 legislative poll was won overwhelmingly by

Jammeh's Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction

after he disqualified veteran politicians.

Of 45 elected members, 33 are from Jammeh's party and seven

are from the main opposition United Democratic Party. Two minor

opposition parties and independents took the five remaining

seats.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 01:01:45 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Message-ID: <



Tony,

Can you please subscribe a friend of mine here with me?

He is Ansumana Sirleaf from Liberia. His address is

asirleaf@transy.edu













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:16:12 GMT+100

From:

To:

Subject: Subscribing for the Daily observer online

Message-ID: <



We have to know how much per year are we going to Scubcrib to meet

the kost for the Daily Observer at in (Gambia ) ? Please include my

name in the list.



Regards:

Jalnume.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:32:21 -0800

From: Isatou B Kaira <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hei Momodou,

Please put me in the list of the observer online subscribers.



Thanks



Isatou.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 15:55:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970117145453.AAA15050@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Ansumana Sirleaf has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ansumana , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: 17 Jan 1997 16:24:50 +0100

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <post.ut32df9ab9*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut32df9ab9

Content-Return: Prohibited

Mime-Version: 1.0





Hello Momodou,



Happy New Year! I`m interested - Daily Observer - Say hello to the family.





Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD

Norway

Gambia-l,



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 10:58:27 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



***The following was rejected by the list server********

*******************************************************************************

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29904;

Fri, 17 Jan 97 07:30:17 -0800

Received: from harare.iafrica.com (harare.iafrica.com [196.7.224.1])

by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with SMTP

id HAA19685 for <

Received: from 196-7-123-154.iafrica.com by harare.iafrica.com with smtp

(Smail3.1.29.1 #22) id m0vlDPK-0012ZKC; Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

To:

From:

Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted



To: IFEX Auto List recipients

From: World Press Freedom Committee, Reston, Virginia



OBSERVER NEWSPAPER AGAIN TARGETED IN THE GAMBIA



New York, NY, January 8/97: Immigration authorities entered the

offices of the independent Daily Observer in Banjul, The Gambia

on Monday, January 6 and ordered that all Senegalese printers and

lithographers stop work immediately, seriously threatening the

continued operations of the newspaper.



Also ordered to quit work were a few Liberians working at the

company.



There are tens of thousands of Senegalese working in The Gambia,

especially in the business sector, but none of them, except the

four engaged as printers and lithographers at the Observer, have

been affected by the current order. Senegalese technicians were

brought in by the management when the paper started operation in

1992 because The Gambia was--and still is--very short on

technically trained people. Meanwhile, the management has been

endeavoring to train Gambian apprentices, but technical training

takes time.



This is the latest in a series of attacks on the press,

especially the Observer, which the Gambia government has

undertaken since army officers, led by Lt. Yahya Jammeh, seized

power on July 22, 1994, overthrowing the 30-year old democracy

led by President Dawda K. Jawara. The press enjoyed a two-month

honeymoon with the soldiers; but after newspapers began

reflecting the sentiments of the Gambian people and the

international community urging a creditable timetable to

democratic rule, the military regime immediately began harassing

the media. This culminated in the deportation, on October 30,

1994, of the Observer's Liberian-born founder, publisher and

managing director, Kenneth Y. Best. His passport was given to the

pilot of a Nigerian aircraft who was ordered to return it to Mr.

Best "after you land him back in Liberia".



Since that time several newspapers have undergone considerable

harassment. Several editors of The Point newspaper were dragged

in court last year on spurious charges, but these charges were

eventually dismissed by the judge. Many new taxes have been

leveled against the struggling newspapers, which they have been

forced to pay in order to survive.



Two months ago Immigration officers stormed the Observer offices

and ordered all Liberians working there to quit immediately.

These were refugees helping as newspaper vendors, clerks and

apprentices in order to survive. But they were told to go to

Basse, 300 miles away, because, according to the immigration

authorities, that is where refugees belong.



But the acting managing director, Mr. Theophilus George, and his

staff have, by sheer determination, peservered and kept the

newspaper alive. The paper appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday,

today, with the apprentices manning the lithographic and printing

operations. But it is uncertain how long they can continue. The

risk is that if something goes wrong with the machines, the

management may not be able to bring in the Senegalese printing

engineer from Dakar to do the repairs and maintenance. That would

cripple the entire operation and lead to the worst--a ceasation

of publication. That would amount to the ultimate

self-censorship.















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:36:16 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Self introduction

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Fwd: Self introduction

Date: 97-01-17 03:49:53 EST

From: Mbk007

To:





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Self introduction

Date: 97-01-16 03:59:41 EST

From: Mbk007

To:



Hello everybody, my name is Momodou B. Krubally commonly known as M. B., or

Baba . Am from The Gambian (Basse), but currently living in Seattle Wa. Am

very delighted to be a member of Gambia-l, and hopefully as time goes on, we

will get to know each other to a greater extent. Happy new year, and I guess

happy Ramadan .

Please feel free to send personal mail, or getting me in touch with any old

friends there. If you are one, I would like to hear from you .





PEACE TO EVERYONE.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:49:34 +0100

From: "tgr" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Gambia-L.

Could you please subscribe my father Per Egil Grotnes on Gambia-L.

His e-mail adress is:

He is a scientist working at the University of Tromso(North Norway-Land of

the midnight sun).

His expertise field is fresh and saltwater fish, but he enjoys an interest

in a whole range of different

topics.

I'll leave it to him to specify. :-)

He has been several times to The Gambia, on research projects for the

university

concerning Gambian fish spieces and their potentional.

He has many Gambian friends and share our entusiasm and love for this small

and beautiful

country.

Please accept my compliments on the high standards on this lists topics and

discussions.



Best wishes,

"Tosh" Grotnes



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:27:00 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Some more reflections!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Perhaps members should try to show restraint in addressing the issue

of triabalism. It appears that the more we duel on it the more it looks

like a dead horse.



Malanding







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:53:13 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Trip to Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Back from Senegambia; willing & ready to subscribe. Catching up at school

now; my observations later.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 18:35 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To:

Subject: Fwd, CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human Beings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-l



Here's a story off our wire of yesterday of possible interest.



Best Rgds

Peter

17.01.97

________

CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human Beings



by Rolando Napoles



HAVANA, Jan 16 (IPS) - ''If you want to take the risk that's your business,

but I'm not going to let you put me and our unborn child at risk,'' said

Reynol Morales' pregnant wife when he told her he wanted to be a guinea pig

for the new AIDS vaccine.



''There is always the fear that by putting ourselves in contact with the

vaccine we are going to come into contact with the virus,'' said Morales, a

young researcher in the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB)

in Havana.



Similar concerns were voiced by the families of most of the 24 young

scientists participating in an experiment which has made Cuba one of the few

countries where an AIDS vaccine is being tested on human beings.



These young people are the researchers themselves, and the tests, they

say, are a necessary part of the process in order to prove the

effectiveness of the medicine now the basic tests on animals have been

carried out.



''There is no animal model which serves to evaluate an immune reaction,

because none of them develop the illness,'' said official Communist party

daily ''Juventud Rebelde.''



Other countries, like France and the United States have developed other

candidates as a vaccine against AIDS since the virus was first discovered in

1984.



Some 22 million people worldwide are infected with the HIV virus, and

these numbers are expected to swell to 50 million by the year 2000. The UN

programme to control the spread of the disease reported that 6,000 new

people are infected by the virus every day.



Reports from the Health Education Centre said there were 1,400 known HIV

carriers in Cuba, mainly aged between 19 and 29 years-old -- the high risk

category.



Two US companies arrived at phase two of the three-stage vaccination

approval process two years ago, and the French are now also at the same point.



''The US companies could not go ahead as out of a total of 2,000 people

vaccinated, nearly 20 caught the virus when they came into contact with

infected people or material,'' said Carlos Duarte, head of the Cuban

experiment and one of the volunteers.



Cuba started its investigation in 1992, and Duarte said the programme is

currently in phase one - the clinical stage - where the immune reaction is

evaluated and tolerance to the compound can begin to be measured.



''The most common adverse reactions are pain at the site of inoculation,

inflamation or the reddening of this zone and, in some cases, fever,'' he said.



In his opinion the human study would allow for the correction of some

possible insufficiencies in this Cuban preparation. The serum would then

need to be tried on a further 200 people, and then on wide at-risk groups in

order to see if the vaccine offers protection.



This research was kept secret for several years, but in late 1994 the

doctor Gustavo Sierra, sub director of the Finlay Institute, revealed the

fact that Cuba was hoping to have a vaccine before the year 2000.



''If we are not amongst the first to reach our aim, we will not be the

last, and we are not going to stop until we get it,'' he said.



This project forms part of a vaccine finding programme which already

achieved one world exclusive by creating the meningococcus B vaccine used

successfully in Cuba and other nations of Latin America.



Sierra said ''the Cuban proposal against AIDS could allow for us to

obtain large quantities of the product in a relatively economic way and

facilitates a precise design expressed in variations and combinations.''



''We are dealing with a recombining protein produced by a gene created

artificially in the laboratory on the basis of the genes which codify for

the different types of HIV virus which cause the illness in different parts

of the world,'' explained Duarte.



Its inventors believe it is one of the most promising proposals of the

present, although the Cuban authorities are wary of creating false expectations.



''What is absolutely sure is that none of these young people will catch

HIV,'' said Sierra, ''because the vaccine does not contain even a fragment

of the live virus, it is purely a laboratory product.''



Despite this, the families of some of the volunteers are still worried as

their loved ones await a further three doses of the vaccine.



The Ministry of Public Health is creating an identity card for the

project volunteers in order to clear up any possible confusion.



Another researcher and volunteer, Rolando Pajon, said there is always a

lack of understanding on this sort of issue from the family who ask: ''Why

you and not someone else?''



''If we don't commit ourselves to the fight for future life, who will?''

Asked his colleague, Rolando Paez. (END/IPS/tra- so/rn/ag/sm/96)





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 19:09:22 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970117180928.AAA12520@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Per Egil Grotnes has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Grotnes , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 13:47:18 -0500

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To:

Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-l:

Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the

newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay

open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process

here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I











At 10:58 AM 1/17/97 -0500, you wrote:

>***The following was rejected by the list server********

>*******************************************************************************

>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>>From

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29904;

> Fri, 17 Jan 97 07:30:17 -0800

>Received: from harare.iafrica.com (harare.iafrica.com [196.7.224.1])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with SMTP

> id HAA19685 for <

>Received: from 196-7-123-154.iafrica.com by harare.iafrica.com with smtp

> (Smail3.1.29.1 #22) id m0vlDPK-0012ZKC; Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200

>X-Sender:

>X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

>To:

>From:

(by way of "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

>Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted

>

>To: IFEX Auto List recipients

>From: World Press Freedom Committee, Reston, Virginia

>

>OBSERVER NEWSPAPER AGAIN TARGETED IN THE GAMBIA

>

>New York, NY, January 8/97: Immigration authorities entered the

>offices of the independent Daily Observer in Banjul, The Gambia

>on Monday, January 6 and ordered that all Senegalese printers and

>lithographers stop work immediately, seriously threatening the

>continued operations of the newspaper.

>

>Also ordered to quit work were a few Liberians working at the

>company.

>

>There are tens of thousands of Senegalese working in The Gambia,

>especially in the business sector, but none of them, except the

>four engaged as printers and lithographers at the Observer, have

>been affected by the current order. Senegalese technicians were

>brought in by the management when the paper started operation in

>1992 because The Gambia was--and still is--very short on

>technically trained people. Meanwhile, the management has been

>endeavoring to train Gambian apprentices, but technical training

>takes time.

>

>This is the latest in a series of attacks on the press,

>especially the Observer, which the Gambia government has

>undertaken since army officers, led by Lt. Yahya Jammeh, seized

>power on July 22, 1994, overthrowing the 30-year old democracy

>led by President Dawda K. Jawara. The press enjoyed a two-month

>honeymoon with the soldiers; but after newspapers began

>reflecting the sentiments of the Gambian people and the

>international community urging a creditable timetable to

>democratic rule, the military regime immediately began harassing

>the media. This culminated in the deportation, on October 30,

>1994, of the Observer's Liberian-born founder, publisher and

>managing director, Kenneth Y. Best. His passport was given to the

>pilot of a Nigerian aircraft who was ordered to return it to Mr.

>Best "after you land him back in Liberia".

>

>Since that time several newspapers have undergone considerable

>harassment. Several editors of The Point newspaper were dragged

>in court last year on spurious charges, but these charges were

>eventually dismissed by the judge. Many new taxes have been

>leveled against the struggling newspapers, which they have been

>forced to pay in order to survive.

>

>Two months ago Immigration officers stormed the Observer offices

>and ordered all Liberians working there to quit immediately.

>These were refugees helping as newspaper vendors, clerks and

>apprentices in order to survive. But they were told to go to

>Basse, 300 miles away, because, according to the immigration

>authorities, that is where refugees belong.

>

>But the acting managing director, Mr. Theophilus George, and his

>staff have, by sheer determination, peservered and kept the

>newspaper alive. The paper appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday,

>today, with the apprentices manning the lithographic and printing

>operations. But it is uncertain how long they can continue. The

>risk is that if something goes wrong with the machines, the

>management may not be able to bring in the Senegalese printing

>engineer from Dakar to do the repairs and maintenance. That would

>cripple the entire operation and lead to the worst--a ceasation

>of publication. That would amount to the ultimate

>self-censorship.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:08:51 -0500

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To:

Subject: Daily Observer Online --strategy committee

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia;-l:



here's a list of the volunteers for the steering/strategy committee:



Soffie Ceesay

Numukunda Darboe

Bass Kolleh Drammeh

Momodou Jagana

Leonora N'Dow

N'Deye Marie N'Jie



As far as I know this committee is responsible for the membership intake

process and whatever else that is not technical. We will be working closely

with those registering the potential subscribers (i.e Momodou Camara, Moe

Jallow.....). I'll get back to you in a more formal manner. Probably set

up a newsgroup just for this committee so that when we all send messages to

each other regarding the committee, it'll go to just us without taking up

disk space of the other list members. I'll keep in touch!!

Peace!



----------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Associate

Dept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

The Ohio State University

590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210

<

-----------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:15:38 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE DIVOIRE ON LINE ! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



******This was also rejected by the list server *********

*******************************************************************

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

To:

From: Kathryn =?iso-8859-1?Q?Tour=E9?= <

of "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

Subject: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE =?iso-8859-1?Q?D=92IVOIRE?= ON LINE

!



Dear Gambia-l



In the context of trying to get the Daily Observer on-line, the following

information may be of use. There are now two Ivorian papers online, and they

were helped to get online by Africa Online, an Internet Service provider

that operates out of several African countries. Perhaps one of the

committee-leaders can send an e-mail to Kathryn Toure to ask how they did=

it.



While I would love to help get the Observer online (Kenneth Best had asked

me to be involved when he first started thinking about setting the paper up,

and I am friendly with most of the staff there), I am afraid I will be

travelling intensively for the next few months and will not be of much use.



I will however post anything of relevance I can pick up in the course of my

work.



Peace

Peter

17.01.97

________

SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE D=92IVOIRE ON LINE!

Abidjan =96 Beginning January 2, 1997, the daily paper LA VOIE makes its=20

debut on the Internet. LA VOIE joins LE JOUR (the first Ivorian daily to=20

be on line=97since December 2, 1996) on the Information highway. The news=

=20

will be updated daily by Africa Online (Internet service provider=20

operating in Abidjan, Cote d=92Ivoire; Accra, Ghana; and Nairobi, Kenya). =

=20

The online version of LA VOIE will be available at the following Web=20

address:

http://www.africaonline.co.ci/AfricaOnline/infos/lavoie/lavoie.html



Kathryn Tour=E9

Africa Online

COTE D'IVOIRE

tel :(225) 21.90.00

fax : (225) 21.90.01

e-mail :

web :



_______________________________________

Peter K.A. da Costa

Regional Director for Africa

Inter Press Service (IPS)=20

127 Union Avenue

P.O. Box 6050

Harare ZIMBABWE

Tel: +263-4-790104/5 =20

Fax: +263-4-728415=20

E-mail:

http://www.ips.org

http://www.link.no/IPS/eng/intro.html=20

________________________________________









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 13:43:55 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)

Message-ID: <9701171944.AA00642@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





The situation is certainly worrisome. The paper's print issues could be

interrupted temporarily (for a couple of months probably) if the printing

machines should go down, since it would take some time to consult with

qualified engineers.



However, I would not expect a temporary interruption to prevent the writers

from producing electronic versions of issues.



I would go with the Observer for now, since it has the most appealing

electronic infrastructure and since a verbal agreement has been reached with

its owners. The obvious risk is that subscribers might not get the full benefit

of their $10 if the paper should go under, which is unlikely...



- Francis





Begin forwarded message:



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 13:47:18 -0500

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Gambia-l:

Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the

newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay

open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process

here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 15:08:54 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Fri, 17 Jan 1997, N'Deye Marie Njie wrote:



> Gambia-l:

> Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the

> newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay

> open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process

> here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I



Hi Folks,

I think at this point, it would be almost impossible to say what

Jammeh intends to do with the Observer. One of the editors I talked to

expressed concern and unease at the treatment they were receiving from the

NIA (National Intelligence Service). The most common view I heard was

that Jammeh was merely trying to intimidate The Observer and will not shut

the paper down. As some of you may know, The Observer has been following

a number of stories very unflattering to Jammeh. The first involves the

unexplained release of a ship from naval custody that had rammed another

vessel and resulting in a death. Even though this vessel was fishing

illegally in Gambian waters and was to remain in custody until it had paid

a fine or bail of tens of millions of dollars, The Gambian navy allowed it

to depart and has not bothered to explain its action. One of the owners

of the rammed ship is hinting that Jammeh was bribed by the Korean owners

of the ship and is suing the government.

Another view I have heard is that Jammeh will not allow the

present situation to continue and will sooner or later either shut down

the paper or deport, as he did to Best, all the technicians running the

paper hence making it impossible for the paper to continue. Buttressing

this view is a speech I heard Jammeh make on Gambian public TV and radio.

Paraphrasing him, he said "Now that the campaign is over, the journalists

better be careful about what they say. If I catch anyone saying an

untruth, I will kill that person and await the actions of the person's

country". This is not the first time I have heard Jammeh threaten the

press on air. This is however the first time that he explicitly

mentioned murder.

My take on things is that Jammeh is trying to intimidate the paper

into submission and into refraining from writing the scathing editorials

that frequent the paper. I think the shreds of legitimacy that Jammeh has

are closely tied to his pretensions to being a democrat and would further

reduce the few countries that have friendly relations with The Gambia if

he continues harassing the citizens of other countries [Ghana, Liberia,

Sierra Leone, and Senegal] who populate the journalism field in The

Gambia.

All this said, I think no one can issue an ironclad guarantee that

The Observer will continue to exist into the future. Not even The New

York Times can guarantee its subscribers that it will continue to publish

a year from today. As in most ventures in life, we will have to take the

risk that our $10 investment will bear fruit.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:56:40 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: The Metamorphosis !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

> From saidy Fri Jan 17 14:54:09 1997

> From: saidy (Madiba Saidy)

> Message-Id: <

> Subject: no subject (file transmission)

> To:

> Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:54:09 -0800 (PST)

> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]

> Content-Type: text

> Content-Length: 1829

>

> Tom in Dunedin, Florida, takes credit for "The Metamorphosis"

>

> ========================[ H U M O U R N E T ]=======================

>

> SUBJ: The Metamorphosis

>

> A Kentucky family took a vacation to New York City. One day, the father

> took his son into a rather large building; they were amazed by

> everything they saw -- especially the elevator at one end of the

> lobby.

>

> The boy asked, "What's this, Paw?" The father responded, "Son I

> have never seen anything like this in my life, I don't know what it

> is!"

>

> While the boy and his father were watching in wide-eyed astonishment,

> an old lady in a wheel chair rolled up to the moving walls and

> pressed a button. The walls opened and the lady rolled between them

> into a small room. The walls closed and the boy and his father

> watched small circles of lights above the walls light up. They

> continued to watch the circles light up in the reverse direction.

> The walls opened again, and a voluptuous 24-year-old woman stepped

> out.

>

> The father turned to his son and said, "Go get your Maw."

>

> ********************************************************************

> Anyone w/out a Sense of Humor Is At The Mercy of The Rest of Us. :-)

> ********************************************************************

>

> To subscribe to the "HumourNet" mailing list, send the following

> command to "

>

> subscribe HumorNet your_name, your_city, your_state or country

>

> where "your_name" is your real name, and "HumorNet" is spelled the

> American way -- with only one "u" (though the *official* name for

> the list remains "HumourNet"). Thus, my sub request would read:

>

> subscribe HumorNet Vince Sabio, Washington, D.C.

>

> To unsubscribe, send the command "unsubscribe HumorNet" (without

> quotes) to

>

> Send all submissions to

>

>





--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 16:24:39 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Taking names for the technical team...

Message-ID: <9701172224.AA00682@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





If you want to be on the technical team being set up, please e-mail me and let

me know what you could work on.



Individuals currently listed:

(1) Isatou Secka (

(2) Momodou Camara (

(3) Abdourahman Touray (

(4) Francis Njie (



Thanks...



- Francis









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 16:44:25 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: What a world !!!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> 17 JAN 97 - GHANA-VIOLENCE

>

> Mob Beats Man To Death Over Disappearing Genitals

>

>

>

> ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - A mob beat a man to death in Accra on Thursday

> on suspicion that he was responsible for causing the shrinkage or

> disappearnce of male genital organs.

>

> The mob also beat up another man who is currently in coma over the

> same allegation, the police said Friday.

>

> Accra's police commander, Kwashivie Agbeli, said several other people

> were severely beaten by stone-throwing and club-wielding mobs, who

> claimed that the two were responsible for their shrunk or lost

> penises.

>

> They claimed that the men used magical powers to spirit away the penis

> once they shook hands or touched another man.

>

> Agbelie said there was no proof in the mob's claims, adding that Accra

> had been filled with such rumours for sometime.

>

> No arrests have yet been made.

> _________________________________________________________________

>

> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times

>

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: 17 Jan 97 19:48:26 EST

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Musings on Ebonics

Message-ID: <



Hi Y'all!



A high-toned "wazzup" posed confusion for non-ebonics

speaking tourists who, on hearing this, proceeded to search

the sky for a UFO leaving "brotherman's" hand dangling in a

"high five" motion. When "brotherman" followed this with

"peeps", rather feeling highly regarded (as in "my people",

"friends", "associates", etc.), the tourists ran for their life.



As "brotherman" sported his limping walk, his trade-mark in the

"hood", a meek tourist returned to help ease the "pain" in the

"broken" leg. He reached out to touch "brotherman's" immaculate

white pants, and was yelled at: "whats wron' witchyu, man?"



Just chilling ...



Peace, y'all.



Kamara.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:21:59 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: More humor for the weekend !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Folks,



I hope that I'm not gonna get sued for this one!!



Madiba.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++





> Surgery

> -------

>

> Four surgeons were taking a coffe break and were discussing their work.

> The first said, "I think accountants are the easiest to opperate on. You

> open them up and everything inside is numbered."

>

> The second said, "I think librarians are the easiest to operate on. You

> open them up and everything inside is in alphabetical order."

>

> The third said, "I like to operate on electricians. You open them up and

> everything inside is color-coded.

>

> The fourth one said, "I like to operate on lawyers. They're heartless

> spineless, gutless, and their heads and their ass are interchangable."

>

> Submitted by: John Nunley @ indirect.com

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:25:39 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: First dinner !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> FIRST DINNER!!!

>

> A young man has dinner for the first time at his new girlfriends house.

> He's naturally nervous about meeting the family, to the point where he

> starts to get stomach cramps.

>

> When he gets there, he's scrutinized by the parents as well as her

> three brothers. By the time he sits down to dinner he has tremendous

> gas. The family dog is sitting near him under the table. Finally he can

> endure it no longer and passes gas. Immediately the mother scolds the

> dog, "Spot, get away from the table!" The dog moves away to the corner

> with his ears down, looking dejected. The young man feels relieved that

> the dog has gotten the blame.

>

> A little bit later, when the dog inches his way back, the scene is

> repeated. Again, the dog gets the blame. "Spot! get away from the table

> now!!" the mother shouts.

>

> By the time the meal is nearly finished, the scene is replayed a third

> time. This time the mother gets up and shouts" Spot!! Get away from the

> table before he ****s on you!!!"



Submitted by :- Luseno Winnie, U of W, Madison.



--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:43:31 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Weird Friend ....

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> A guy goes over to his friend's house, rings the bell, and the wife

> answers.

>

> " Hi, is Yusuf home?"

>

> " No, he went to the store."

>

> "Well, you mind if I wait?"

>

> " No, come in."

>

> They sit down and the friend says "You know Amina, you have the

> greatest breasts I have ever seen. I'd give you a hundred bucks if I

> could just see one."

>

> Amina thinks about this for a second and figures what the hell - a

> hundred bucks. She opens her robe and shows one. He promptly thanks her

> and throws a hundred bucks on the table.

>

> They sit there a while longer and Dawda says "They are so beautiful

> I've got to see both of them. I'll give you another hundred bucks if I

> could just see both of them together."

>

> Amina thinks about this and thinks what the hell, opens her robe, and

> gives Dawda a nice long look. Dawda thanks her, throws another hundred

> bucks on the table, and then says he can't wait any longer and leaves.

>

> A while later Yusuf arrives home and his wife says "You know, your

> weird friend Dawda came over. "

>

> Yusuf thinks about this for a second and says "Well did he drop off the

> 200 bucks he owes me?"

>

Submitted by:- Ayo Ojo, Chem. Engineering Dept., UBC, Vancouver.



--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 18:43:55 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: Andy Lyons

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I am Arona John from the Gambia. Is there anyone on the list knows Mr.

Andy Lyons's e- mail address? He has written to me through the above address

once and I have tried to get in touch with him. But I just could hear

from him since then. I would be very grateful if anyone can help me out.

Thanks in advance.

Arona John.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 18:53:58 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: your mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Tony, could you please subscribe this sister of mine. Her name is Isatou

Sarr from Lamin. You can reach her by this address.

Thanks and may God bless you.

Peace!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 23:20:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <







DEAR GAMBIA L,



PLEASE ADD OUSAINOU JALLOW TO THE LIST, E-MAIL ADDRESS :

OJallow@mail.idt.net



thanks jagana



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 11:40:44 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970118104023.AAA19914@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Both Isatou Sarr and Ousainou Jallow have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:07:50 +0000

From: "BALA SAHO" <

To:

Subject: On "Mbindans"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Dear Compatriots,

I would like to thank everybody for the brilliant contribution and

some of the important comments.



Since this is my first contribution I would like to raise few points;

It seems to me that some of the contributors are being sensitive to

the President's statement of Jolas returning to their homes and stop

being Mbidans. To some extent this may be right in structuring the

statement in an historical context. To remind ourselves of domestic

slaves; so and so are of slave origins or so and so are of this and

that outdated stigmas. It is not a bad idea to work suppose the deal

is satisfactory to both partners. But I am not convinced that those

who are doing domestic labour are satisfied with the conditions of

salary, treatment etc. How is a Mbindan employed? She or he goes

around and the so called big woman or bigman puts down the

conditions. The crux of the matter here is to look at the nature of

the job itself. Who are the majority of those doing domestic labour?

Why the name "suma jola bi" and the word "Mbindan" become to be used

simultaneously?





I think it is proper for us to concentrate on issues and ideas that

will pull our nation out of poverty and deprivation. How can young

girls and boys think about tommorow if they have no opportunity? Are

we ready again to produce mass of young people who will only fly away

from their homes (Including us) because opportunities are not there?





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Jan 1996 18:43:01 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: FEASIBILITY STUDIES

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



HELLO LIST MEMBERS!!

I WOULD LIKE ENQUIRE IF ANYONE OF YOU KNOWS OF ANY PERSON OR COMPANY

IN THE GAMBIA THAT CAN CONDUCT A Feasibility Study FOR THE CONSTRUCTION

OF A TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE IN THE GAMBIA.



THANKS AND REGARDS Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:24:48 +0000

From: "BALA SAHO" <

To:

Subject: Re: Tribalism & Politics

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Members,

I think Dr. Nyang has nicely concluded the debate on Trbalism and

domestic labour. Can we now move forward in unison.

I want to ask:

WHAT ROLE CAN NATIONALISM PLAY IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT?

My comments next time?



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:55:41 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970118155520.AAA7184@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Balla Silla have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Balla , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:38:55 +-100

From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <

To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Africa-Poverty

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable





=20



=20





Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =

rights reserved.=20

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =

=20







18 Jan 97 - Africa-Poverty







I.L.O. Warning On Poverty In Africa







>From Lionel Williams; PANA Correspondent







JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - Half of Africa's population will =

probably be living below the breadline by the year 2000.=20



This grim warning was given to the media in Pretoria on Friday by the =

International Labour Office (ILO) senior labour statistician, Sylvester =

Young.=20



"There has been a dramatic rise in poverty in Africa," he said, "and it =

is still increasing."=20



A document prepared by the ILO says that unless determined action is =

taken, the urban unemployment rate in Africa could increase from 18 =

percent in 1990 to more than 30 per cent by the turn of the century.=20



"Recent trends cannot provide a basis for sustained growth in output and =

employment in the nineties and beyond," the document says. "Indeed =

indications suggest that the situation is likely to worsen."=20



Sylvester Young is part of an ILO delegation visiting South Africa to =

attend a meeting of African employment planners in Pretoria from Monday =

to scrutinise the continent's employment crisis.=20



ILO deputy regional director for Africa Ahmar Toure said the meeting =

will aim to find possible solutions for unemployment and help member =

states develop policies to uplift their people. Inputs would be given by =

the "Jobs for Africa" programme, which is run jointly by the ILO and the =

United Nations Development Programme.=20



Toure added that 28 governments would be taking part in the summit in =

Pretoria, called the fifth biennial meeting of African Employment =

Planners.=20



Meanwhile, the ILO also announced yesterday that its Director-General, =

Michel Hansenne would visit South Africa from Jan. 27 to 30. He will be =

meeting with Deputy President Thabo Mbeki and Labour Minister Tito =

Mboweni.=20

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.







AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0

Content-Type: application/ms-tnef

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IjAPAQaQCAAEAAAAAAABAAEAAQeQBgAIAAAA5AQAAAAAAADoAAENgAQAAgAAAAIAAgABBJAG

AIgBAAABAAAADAAAAAMAADACAAAACwAPDgAAAAACAf8PAQAAAI4AAAAAAAAAtTvCwCx3EBqhvAgA

KypWwhUAAAAT2Y3ckPW7EbWmvrxm8SP7RIAAAAAAAACBKx+kvqMQGZ1uAN0BD1QCAAAAAFRoZSBH

YW1iaWEgQW5kIFJlbGF0ZWQgSXNzdWVzIE1haWxpbmcgTGlzdABTTVRQAGdhbWJpYS1sQHUud2Fz

aGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUAAAAeAAIwAQAAAAUAAABTTVRQAAAAAB4AAzABAAAAGgAAAGdhbWJpYS1sQHUu

d2FzaGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUAAAADABUMAQAAAAMA/g8GAAAAHgABMAEAAAAtAAAAJ1RoZSBHYW1iaWEg

QW5kIFJlbGF0ZWQgSXNzdWVzIE1haWxpbmcgTGlzdCcAAAAAAgELMAEAAAAfAAAAU01UUDpHQU1C

SUEtTEBVLldBU0hJTkdUT04uRURVAAADAAA5AAAAAAsAQDoBAAAAAgH2DwEAAAAEAAAAAAAAAsdY

AQiABwAYAAAASVBNLk1pY3Jvc29mdCBNYWlsLk5vdGUAMQgBBIABAA8AAABBZnJpY2EtUG92ZXJ0

eQBsBQEFgAMADgAAAM0HAQASABAAJgA3AAYAWgEBIIADAA4AAADNBwEAEgAQACAAJAAGAEEBAQmA

AQAhAAAAMkNCMDc5NUU1MDcxRDAxMTk3NDY0NDQ1NTM1NDAwMDAAsAYBA5AGAFwIAAASAAAACwAj

AAEAAAADACYAAAAAAAsAKQABAAAAAwA2AAAAAABAADkAwJ5otlUFvAEeAHAAAQAAAA8AAABBZnJp

Y2EtUG92ZXJ0eQAAAgFxAAEAAAAWAAAAAbwFVbZgXnmwLnFQEdCXRkRFU1QAAAAAHgAeDAEAAAAF

AAAAU01UUAAAAAAeAB8MAQAAABAAAABtbWplbmdAaW1hZ2UuZGsAAwAGEMvUxdgDAAcQXwcAAB4A

CBABAAAAZQAAAENPUFlSSUdIVDE5OTZQQU5BRlJJQ0FOTkVXU0FHRU5DWUFOREFGUklDQU5FV1NT

RVJWSUNFQUxMUklHSFRTUkVTRVJWRURNQVRFUklBTE1BWU5PVEJFUkVESVNUUklCVVRFRCwAAAAA

AgEJEAEAAAD0BgAA8AYAABgLAABMWkZ1m9GE1P8ACgEPAhUCqAXrAoMAUALyCQIAY2gKwHNldDI3

BgAGwwKDMgPFAgBwckJxEeJzdGVtAoMz9wLkBxMCgH0KgAjPCdkCgAcKgQ2xC2BuZzEwM+8N8AsK

FFEL8SAKjxjIGwGfGWUZZRsuGWUIUHB5BRAEZ2gFQDE5OTYgylAAcGEDUGljA5EHwYkEIEFnCfBj

eSAAcF5kFLAewx8kBmF2HuBl+i4UsGwDIB3TBCAWEBGwzyEQCYAhYBllTWET0AciJiAAwB/Qbm8F

QGJllSIhZAQAdAUQYnUT0GBkLCBwbxPBIBB0rm8f4R/QJCBoBJAgFaDZHvB0aQIgJVF1AmAEAPcm

cCAQBbF1EbAgEAIQBcCyYgNgYWQe8BPAIAPw/yZgCGApMQUQAkAJ8B/gJRD7KYAFEHom4yhgA2El

0CZwRx5/H4QhYEIuUCFgNIgwNTYlUERhawrAYyVQBmBuZWcHQCK3VABlbDogKDIyMQApIDI0LTEz

LQA5NSB8IEZheOcvnRlAMKBFLQDAAxAvkJhxdW8EABHAQHMCIM8jUS7AEbAugHQuM8EcPyEbajE4

IEoDkTk3xCAtICUtUG8igAAgBnk0vxt5SS5MLk+dIWBXCsADABfAIE8DoL83NTlQA6AgNDgfG3lG

K0I+TCcBL3A5wAMQJ4BhbURzOyuwQU5BHYFybyIxJXAgAAnwdDwPG3lKBE9IPsBORVNCVaxSRy5B

KZFoICYoPrLrL/A2oEgHQGYmQEQAIDT+JwQgJXAnUAtgKuMD8CGR6RNQb2IBoGwf0CRRJ4B/ISA6

ISRQFaAH4CuCKLBlvyjgJ4AugCRAH9ArgnlH0F8FwAHQSSAity72aAQAIP8JwAdwKUA55UrwSoFG

sCoh/yXhK4IHgCSgIIALgCuwFhCfJeAHISZAA6A9UGlkI+G/SFU7ACNhM0EnASOhTAGgHwhhOkAN

0CExL6BJTE//L/AzoScAJpFPpBPAJuETwO8e4AcwJyEGsGwigBPBBcDuWQhgF8BJXiJKUASQJGCP

EYAEICRQKiIgZHI+YP0m4WMhsRGwTNIlcDqkTOHZIDQsIlTgJGBzC3AlQf4iH/IpYEzQBCBSASGR

C4B/BQBH0ACQU2FX0BtMPuBk3SbAdQeAAjBF0WUZkSWxf05GUJBYEROwK3EjUCgQbt5sB5AEIA2w

I2FtSBEgEO8A0CrjSnEBkGsJ8CVQK4K/CHBGEAOgU1AT4AtQbwbA71uyVbAT0FcoIAWgRRBYse9Z

pCRgKzM2AXAEkCFAW8H/TOEeMRlAJeEEYFTBXYEDoN8YAGPCYlBbskhVdAhwA6C/RCErgmQCCHAt

EVOtUgWQ91uyJNAJ8GQEIB7xJBJF4X8hIA2wVXFGEACQBCAocnP/KCABkF6jCcBHQEKhTOEpkf8n

UAVAH/JgyUzhK4I6ARHA7wiQBCAf8iRQeT9xV8ErgvdbZ10yIWAiOwANsCWxC4DnJKAm1FkRdWcf

kCkhXYP/K4IAkGbQKtRKcSeAX7BGQf0l4XcFsDOhWj9SnVjyGZH/BUBEIQORXPINsF3wLqAq4/8h

IHOROhJCeyXiKgJe0Uxx/27hOiFEJwOgYMkLUWoQBJD3BCBM6iszTT9xI+El4QTx/yUQC4BWQmdT

AiFIEQIwRLH/YMkFAWshSV54VG0RH9AWEP9LsE9DJKAWEF8ABbEociA1/EFoAMAvQQhhWARMNXuE

/0WTC3ArYSXwUCAgASVxAJD/AmBYAQbwf7FyQihyYKsf8vkmcGxwTHEG0CaBUbIHkf8NsCKAFaCL

UCVwJ4BSMAeR/SXhdQtQBpBzM4SQY8EdoP9d8CFgOwBtEQQgdQBigiRR80u0SFUiSkYAa0QgNFfQ

30XhCcA+YAeAJVB3SmARcPdY8n+gA6BqMsACMEZCXJhbH/IrglUDACWiTnIVRP+MZFujTRCR9Ulf

hjMo4A2wq4ayXaEyNhBnN0JuW6L/jzlfkToSd6NuRWugkjBY0v9M+CVQHvAhkJjTYzGNwUKwfmII

kGoQI5N7fzIQYNhQ631Vl05NR9BukoFd8F/k/ZRDbDMgH+EkEFNQIUAgEH9IwFLifxNdkilgldGE

lS3WRy5xVbBsJVBNkqE94f9D0ACAnnEkYI9UeUNCbCszezYxIWAyNoAl4RgAIWBI/6eRRaIkUYcY

QqGV8IOjTRH/AJA/kkpBT6EF0CRQmvAf4/9Plaawf+FS8gdgJeGtcEdA+1DhIrctsG+xf7KPs5+z

0e0ZZUcJ0XmCcyLYCsAFwT0hYEoJ8FNwQE9amkZSrElDPuBB4FcF8EgDcA8roh+QMJG5CkNFTlT4

UkFMMJFUkZVhIAAl8C8HZLe/GZIVMQC+cAMAEBAAAAAAAwAREAAAAABAAAcwIKHP1FQFvAFAAAgw

IKHP1FQFvAEeAD0AAQAAAAEAAAAAAAAA8r8=



------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0--





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 18:01:57 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Message-ID: <19970118170135.AAA16184@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

The National Assembly elections are now history but here are the

number of votes each candidate had.





Banjul Administrative Area

**************************



Banjul Central

------------------

Christian Samuel Davies UDP 967

Pa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent) 860

Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOIS 356

Musa Sinyan APRC 2201



Banjul North

----------------

Ebou Ndow UDP 1491

Sheikh Omar Njie APRC 1834



Banjul South

-----------------

David Jones APRC 2011

Pa Babou Seedy Njie UDP 1479



Kanifing Administrative Area

*************************



Bakau

--------

Demba Sanneh Bojang UDP 5320

Saihou Sanyang APRC 3727



Serrekunda East

-------------------

Fabakary Tombong Jatta APRC 9575

Bakary M.S.A. Manneh UDP 8067

Halifa Sallah PDOIS 8529



Serrekunda West

--------------------

Adama Bah PDOIS 2347

Gibou Momodou Jagne UDP 6701

Sulayman Joof APRC 10313



Brikama Administrative Area

*************************

Foni Kansala

-----------------

Kawsu L. Gibba AFRC 3009

Momodou L Nyassi UDP 256



Kombo Central

--------------------

Abdou Badjie APRC 8045

Wassa Janneh UDP 6928

Ousman G A Kebbeh PDOIS 735



Kombo East

----------------

Pa Saikou Kujabi UDP 3636

Kebba M Touray APRC 5009



Kombo North

------------------

Seedy .S. Ceesay PDOIS 1243

Yusupha F.A. Cham UDP 8279

Musa Suso APRC 13866



Kombo South

------------------

Kebba Barrow UDP 4 962

Yusupha K Sanyang NRP 479

Paul Mendy APRC 7888



Kerewan Administrative Area

************************



Central Baddibu

---------------------

Janko Fatou Jaiteh APRC 2298

Abou Karamba Kassama UDP 3192



Illiassa

---------

Sainey Kebba Jadama UDP 4599

Araabo Ansu Kanyi APRC 5362



Jokadu

---------

Amadou Khan APRC 2878

Baba Abu Khan UDP 1869



Lower Baddibu

-------------------

Manjanko Saamsusa UDP 2576

Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC 2931



Lower Niumi

-----------------

Jain Coli Fye APRC 8878

Musa Malang Sonko UDP 1875



Sabach Sanjal

-----------------

Kebba Land Camara APRC 4720

Yankuba Solly Camara UDP 2791



Upper Niumi

----------------

Ousman Jallow APRC 4617

Ebrima Kanjura Sonko UDP 2251



Mansakonko Administrative Area

****************************



Jarra Central

---------------

Momodou Lamin Ceesay UDP 681

Alkali Jallow IND 947

Phoday Lang Sarr APRC 1202



Jarra East

------------

Ebou Ceesay PDOIS 216

Ousman Lang Sama Dabo APRC 1654

Seedy Amang Kanyi UDP 2336



Jarra West

--------------

Baba Jobe APRC 2981

Kemeseng M. Jammeh UDP 3224

Lamin Manneh PDOIS 124



Kiang Central

----------------

Babading K.K. Daffeh UDP 1104

Demba Jobarteh APRC 755

Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP 1147



Kiang East

------------

Buba Samura UDP 1412

Ansumana Sanneh APRC 1377



Kiang West

--------------

Sulayman Darboe PDOIS 534

Omar Kebba Mass UDP 3405

Menata Njie APRC 1323



Janjanbureh Administrative Area

**************************



Janjanbureh

---------------

Daddy Kaba Dampha APRC 524

Foday Jibang Manka UDP 405



Lower Fulladu West

------------------------

Saikou Foday Njie APRC 4805

Ebrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOIS 628

Dawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP 3748



Lower Saloum

-----------------

Ebou Faal UDP 447

Abdou Mamsamba Njie NRP 1499

Fafa Touray APRC 3134



Niamina Dankunku

-----------------------

Jaye Jallow PDOIS 672

Sanna Jallow APRC 1451



Niamina West

------------------

Lamin Wollow Samba Jallow IND 1608

Baboucarr Sonko APRC 1161



Niani

-----------

Ousman Janko PDOIS 190

Buray Alpha Jowoh NRP 749

Kebba Baboucarr Sabally APRC 2225

Almamy Aboubaker Touray UDP 2730



Nianija

--------

Dawda Bah APRC 1476

Essa Bah IND 47



Sami

-------

Idrissa Samba Sallah APRC 3045

Sheriff Sawaneh UDP 2327

Essa Wally PDOIS 293



Upper Fulladu West

-------------------------

Churchill Falai Bandeh APRC 6046

Tijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOIS 666

Amadou Sanneh UDP 3878



Upper Saloum

-----------------

Hamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRP 2765

Sainey Mbye APRC 2157



Basse Administrative Area

***********************



Basse

-------

Momodou Sellu Bah APRC 5072

Ibrahima K. Kejera PDOIS 511

Sisia K. L. Sagnia UDP 3637



Jimara

---------

Saihou Mballow UDP 4452

Kanimang Sanneh APRC 4599



Kantora

----------

Omar Baru Camara APRC 3792

Hassan Jallow IND 5534



Sandu

-----------

Pa Ousman Drammeh IND 2911

Lamin Giana PDOIS 373

Abdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC 3210



Tumana

----------

Netty Baldeh APRC 4950

Saikuba Ceesay PDOIS 1356

Mbemba M Tambedou UDP 2515



Wulli

--------

Alhamdiou A K Conteh UDP 1098

Mamadi Karlo Jabai APRC 4641

Sidia Jatta PDOIS 5499







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Jan 1996 23:03:26 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: FEASIBILITY STUDIES

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:

>=20

> HELLO LIST MEMBERS!!

> I WOULD LIKE ENQUIRE IF ANYONE OF YOU KNOWS OF =

ANY PERSON OR COMPANY

> IN THE GAMBIA THAT CAN CONDUCT A Feasibility Study FOR THE CONSTRUCTION

> OF A TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE IN THE GAMBIA.

>=20

> THANKS AND REGARDS Bassss!!

> --

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 17:42:30 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re:Suggestions for the parliament.

Message-ID: <



This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament are

reporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precarious

path toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out a

handful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that this is

a group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperienced

group of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished something

positive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure both

as an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated on

wheather they vigorously pursue the following :



1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the creation

of an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerable

only to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies and

help with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials of

this entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred from

exhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effective MPs

would be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Health and

Education, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less than

satisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investigate

and get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch constantly

feeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would also

ensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies is

checked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming law.



2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets are

able to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy by

ensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov't

having a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have been

settling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their gov't

all these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvement

strategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio Gambia

and TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that the

corporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control would

have to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required only

to show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a poltical

debate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and at the

same time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dull and

uninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened by

requiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. Our

democracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy laws

that have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwarts

reporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legislation

expanding media access would be a step in the right direction.



3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would urge

you the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nation as

a whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provide us

the leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets of

participatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that good

governance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , concession

building and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Through

you the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings and

relationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.You

must also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for the

executive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority of you

are allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from being the

best law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conceinse

sometimes may mean bolting your party line



I hope you make a difference.



Karamba



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 18:07:40 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Momodou:



Please put me on the observer subscription list. Thank you.



Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Jan 1996 10:52:07 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Suggestions for the parliament.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament =

are

> reporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precari=

ous

> path toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out a

> handful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that th=

is is

> a group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperien=

ced

> group of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished someth=

ing

> positive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure =

both

> as an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated on

> wheather they vigorously pursue the following :

>=20

> 1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the cre=

ation

> of an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerab=

le

> only to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies=

and

> help with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials=

of

> this entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred from

> exhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effectiv=

e MPs

> would be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Heal=

th and

> Education, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less t=

han

> satisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investi=

gate

> and get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch const=

antly

> feeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would a=

lso

> ensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies =

is

> checked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming l=

aw.

>=20

> 2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets =

are

> able to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy by

> ensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov'=

t

> having a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have=

been

> settling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their =

gov't

> all these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvement

> strategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio =

Gambia

> and TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that the

> corporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control wou=

ld

> have to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required =

only

> to show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a po=

ltical

> debate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and a=

t the

> same time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dul=

l and

> uninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened=

by

> requiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. O=

ur

> democracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy la=

ws

> that have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwarts

> reporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legisla=

tion

> expanding media access would be a step in the right direction.

>=20

> 3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would =

urge

> you the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nat=

ion as

> a whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provi=

de us

> the leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets o=

f

> participatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that good

> governance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , conces=

sion

> building and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Th=

rough

> you the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings and

> relationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.=

You

> must also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for=

the

> executive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority =

of you

> are allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from bein=

g the

> best law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conc=

einse

> sometimes may mean bolting your party line

>=20

> I hope you make a difference.

>=20

> Karamba







Mr.Touray!!

I don't know if the Gambian Lawmakers have access to the Gambia-L,but,

even if they don't, somebody on this List should make the effort and

make this piece available to them.This is the kind of positive thinking

that can,if read,understood and acted upon,help our shy democracy

stagger towards the bright future all of us are dreaming about and

impatiently waiting for.



Good thinking,Mr.Touray!! and keep up the good work.



Regards Bassss!!=20









------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 51

************************* Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:30:32 -0500From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 199701161835.NAA25678@mail3.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Abdou,hi, how's it going?? I think your ideas are good but in my opinion, it wouldbe better it there was just one committee, with differentsubsections/committees focusing on techical implementation, membership andso forth. This way we would all be working together and may be able toexchange information easily if needed.On another note, that first message I sent about the DAily Observer nevermade it to the rest of the group. I think I forgot and send it to youalone. So if you still have it, go ahead and send it out. I think thatthere might be issues there that people might want to address/discuss. Thanks.N'Deye Marie-------------------------------------------At 01:17 PM 1/15/97 -0500, you wrote:>Hi folks,> One of the hurdles we face in putting The Observer online is that>of cost. It would cost about $40 per month to transmit the paper five>days a week to the US. This is just the transmission cost and does not>cover the cost of registering the homepage with Internic (about $100) and>other costs that I am sure are yet undiscovered. I think $850 should be>sufficient to put the Observer online at five days a week for one year. A>margin will then have to be added for the paper's news-gathering costs.>Also, the manager expressed a concern at the prospect of losing the>paper's US and European subscribers who are paying a higher fee for the>same, much-delayed service.> With this and N'Deye Marie's suggestion in mind, I propose that we>form two committees to tackle these and other problems. The first>committee would be a steering committee that would tackle all>non-technical problems and plot strategy. There has been talk of having a>Gambian homepage with all sorts of resources (edu, soc, etc). This>committee would be a good vehicle to realize this objective. N'Deye Marie>Njie ( njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu ) has agreed to be a member.>Volunteers should send her email and the committee will choose its chair>and start the business at hand. This committee should also decide the>mode of collecting fees, when to stop polling members, how many members>are needed before the project can go ahead, etc.> The second committee should be a technical/implementation one.>This is the committee that would ensure that the raw data is turned into a>homepage. I would like to volunteer for this committee and would like to>urge all people with homepages or programming skills to send>their names to Francis Njie at francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com > I think we need as many volunteers as we can get for producing the>online version on time five days a week is likely to be a Herculean task.>Getting a lot of volunteers would also ensure that the success of the>project would not be dependent on the welfare or pleasure of a few.> On polling members, Momodou Camara has volunteered to collect the>names. So please send your to him at momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk if you>are interested.> The importance of not sharing passwords lies in the fact that The>Observer was given a promise that a good-faith effort will be made at>ensuring that only subscribers will get access to the paper. Remembering>that the average Gambian pays D5 or 50 cents for his copy of The Observer>as opposed to 4 cents for the gambian-ler, $10 seems quite unburdensome.> Bye for now,> -Abdou.>*******************************************************************************>A. TOURAY.>(212) 749-7971>MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:40:58 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer). (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970116133943.20850D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII**Note: This is from N'Deye Marie Njie *************************************************************************************---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 14 Jan 1997 14:11:53 -0500 (EST)From: N'Deye Marie Njie < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu Subject: Re: Gambian trip (comments about subscription to Daily Observer).Hi y'all,I am able and willing to subscribe to the Daily Observer. I think it is anexcellent idea and I hope it will work out well. However, I don't think weneed to be concern with who allows or refuses non-subscribers to have accessto the paper. That should be done at the discretion of each subscriber.My question is how or rather to whom/where will the paper be sent to so thatpotential subscribers can have access to it?? Also have you the committee(I'm assuming there is a committee set up for this)decided on whom thepayments will be made to? I think that the $10 fee is good and I have noproblems paying it but I do have some concerns that I'm sure many members dotoo. Who will be in charge of the financial aspects of this service?? Givenafrican history when something involves money, somewhere along the line, ittends to become mismanaged ( I hate to admit it but it's the truth). Also,is the committment strong enough to ensure a continuous and viable service??How can the committe reassure interested parties that this will be acredible operation done in a professional and business-like manner?? Don'tget me wrong and whoever is in charge, don't get offended!! I feel thatthese are concerns that should be addressed to the group. Just my $0.02 worth!Peace!!N'Deye Marie--------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate AssociateDept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological EngineeringThe Ohio State University590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210 njie.1@osu.edu; 688-34455 (W)>------------------------At 12:18 PM 1/14/97 -0500, you wrote:>Hi folks,> I am back from my trip to The Gambia and would like to report to>you the results of our efforts regarding establishing a Gambian newspaper>presence on the Internet.> For those new to the list, gambia-l has been trying to put on the>Internet, a Gambian paper that all Gambians across the globe can access>and read for news about current events back home.> Sankung and myself thought, for purely technical reasons, that it>would be most feasible to help put the Daily Observer alone on-line. The>other papers, Forayaa, The Point etc, would have to wait for now.> We held discussions with the Editor-in-Chief, Mr Seade and the>assistant General Manager, Mr George. Largely using suggestions made my>Francis Njie, we were able to reach an agreement.> The agreement was that the paper would make available the>electronic version of each printing. That version would then be>compressed and or zipped and would then be sent to the US where it would>be processed into the Observer homepage sitting on Francis' server.> TO allay various objections that the paper had, access to the page>would be restricted to subscribers. Subscription would be $10.00 per annum>and would be collected by one individual who would then hand ONE check to>The Observer. If we wanted to, we could have the paper five days a week or>less.> I have the following comments/suggestions. Firstly, we should>find out how many people are willing and able to pay the subscription. If>we cannot get close to a 100 people, we should scrap the whole project>until interest picks up.> Secondly, the difficulty of transporting the paper from The Gambia>to the US should determine whether the electronic version becomes daily or>not.> Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we should have active>participation by all members. In this spirit, subscribers should, without>exception, refuse to let their passwords(?) be used by non-subscribers.> Bye for now,> -Abdou.>*******************************************************************************>A. TOURAY.>(212) 749-7971>MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:44:56 -0500From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 199701161850.NAA27265@mail3.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi y'all:Volunteers to be on the committee, thank you. But we still need as manypeople as we can get so that the workload would not just lie on one person.I'm not exactly sure yet what we will specifically be doing nor have I putan outline together of what needs to be done. As soon as I get the info Ineed from Abdou and Francis..., you will be the first to know. For now Iwill just keep a list of those of you who have volunteered to help. thanksagain!!N'Deye Marie------------------------------------At 03:24 PM 1/16/97 +0000, you wrote:>Gambia-l,>We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing>to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to>me if you are interested in being included in the poll..>Regards>Momodou Camara>****************************************>Momodou Camara>Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th>DK-2400 Copenhagen NV>Denmark>Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)>E-Mail:- mcamara@post3.tele.dk >URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet >******************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:11:06 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Mbidaans"Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdou,I think that we are being very reasonable. Infact we are beingextremely reasonable. I am sure that the gambians who now reside in theUS would agree with me. Most of us over here work as babysitters, atMcdonalds, etc. and all we get paid is the minimum wage or slightlyhigher. We are disrespected by both our employers and in some cases ourcustomers. If we were to say that we would quit our jobs simply becausewe are not respected for doing it then most of us would be starving bynow. In life one has to learn to survive despite hard conditions. Ibelieve the mbidans in the gambia are in a much better situation for theyare treated like family in most homes. I hope you see that earning people'srespect has no bearing on one's survival. One should learn to cope withthis situations as long as he is trying to make an honest living. On thesubject of prostitution, I think you misunderstood my point. I meant"honest living" and I believe there is no place in this world whereprostitution is called "making an honest living".Anna.On Thu, 16 Jan 1997, AbdouGibba wrote:> Soffie and Anna!> I think you people are not being reasonable. Would you people condone child> prostitution in Thailand even though those involved do it to earn "an honest> livelihood"? The "mbidaans" or "jolas" as they are being referred to by some> are, as Dr. Nyang mentioned, are hard-working people but this does not> justify the form of slave labor they were involved in. Working from dawn to> dusk for almost nothing and upon all that some don't even earn the respect> they deserve (starting from the "master and lady" of the house to the last> kid of the family). Do you feel threatened by the fact that there will be no> one left to take up your donkey jobs at home while you lean on your sofas> and play "diriyankeh"? Someone, somewhere has to have the guts to take such> steps Yaya did. If he "insulted" the jolas, was he, his parents, the list> goes on, untouched by this "insult". Would I, as a jola, be siding someone> who has just "insulted" me. Anna, you wrote:> "...I don't think anyone would complain if the jolas were paid thousands for> what they do".> Does this not make any point of significance to you? In simple ABC, you've> just elaborated the whole point. Of course they have more respectable> alternatives back home in their villages. The hours they do at your homes> for the petty change you give them can be utilized in their "nakoos"> gardens, for instance, and won't be, as you put it "belittled" by any> "master or lady". They will maintain their dignity which can't be measured> in dalasis. Sometimes you get caught in something and can't get out of it.> All you may need is someone to help you out of it by telling you the hard> truth. This is what Yaya did for these mbidaans/jolas. It is common in our> country that when ever someone tells you the hardest of all truths it is> regarded as "diw sangham defma saga". Lets get out of this mentality and> learn to accept reality no matter what.> Peace be on you all!> :))) Abdou Oujimai> Abdou Oujimai Gibba> Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources> University of Bergen> Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.> N-5020 BERGEN> Tel: +47 55 58 42 40> Fax: +47 55 58 96 87*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 13:53:23 -0600From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Gambia,I think this is a terrific opportunity for us. Please let us not waste timeto confirm our interests in the idea. Please i'm appealing to every one torespond to this mail by simply sending your confirmation to one of thefollowing List managers. I'm sorry if I left out some of the managers.ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu Please managers, keep us updated with number of potential subscribers. Ihave already sent a mail to N'Deye Marie about being interested in being onher committee. If in anyway I could be of help (not technically because Iam not very keen with computers) don't hesitate to ask.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:35:15 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: CRY1-970116193515Z-28558@mcl2.prc.com N'deye Marie:Sign me up - semi-technical or otherwise. Anywhere I can help.Soffie>---------->From: N'Deye Marie Njie[SMTP: njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu >Sent: Thursday, January 16, 1997 1:44PM>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online>Hi y'all:>Volunteers to be on the committee, thank you. But we still need as many>people as we can get so that the workload would not just lie on one person.>I'm not exactly sure yet what we will specifically be doing nor have I put>an outline together of what needs to be done. As soon as I get the info I>need from Abdou and Francis..., you will be the first to know. For now I>will just keep a list of those of you who have volunteered to help. thanks>again!!>N'Deye Marie>------------------------------------>At 03:24 PM 1/16/97 +0000, you wrote:>>Gambia-l,>>We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing>>to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to>>me if you are interested in being included in the poll..>>>>Regards>>Momodou Camara>>****************************************>>Momodou Camara>>Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th>>DK-2400 Copenhagen NV>>Denmark>>Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)>>>>E-Mail:- mcamara@post3.tele.dk >> momodou@inform-bbs.dk >>URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet >>******************************************>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 14:00:19 -0600From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I'm sorry every one I meant to write Hi Gambia-L instead of Hi Gambia.I hope I did not offend anyone.NumukundaHi Gambia,>I think this is a terrific opportunity for us. Please let us not waste time>to confirm our interests in the idea. Please i'm appealing to every one to>respond to this mail by simply sending your confirmation to one of the>following List managers. I'm sorry if I left out some of the managers.>ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu >Please managers, keep us updated with number of potential subscribers. I>have already sent a mail to N'Deye Marie about being interested in being on>her committee. If in anyway I could be of help (not technically because I>am not very keen with computers) don't hesitate to ask.>Numukunda------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 22:32:09 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For AMessage-ID: <19970116213136.AAA28578@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 06-Jan-97 ***Title: TRADE: Weighing The Prospects For An Islamic Common MarketBy Dilip HiroLONDON, Jan 6 (IPS) - Defying the sceptics, the disparate Muslimnations that make up the newly founded group of eight developingcountries (D-8) have set themselves on the path to uniting thegroup within a single trading bloc of Muslim states.A one day meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, Pakistan,Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nigeria and Malaysia and a deputy foreignminister from Egypt, in Istanbul, Saturday, ended with theestablishment of a secretariat to carry the idea forward.Two of the specific tasks assigned to the Istanbul-basedsecretariat, funded by Turkey, are to identify the areas ofeconomic cooperation between the member states, and to fix the datefor a summit conference within the next six months.In his opening speech to the gathering in Istanbul, Turkish primeminister Necmettin Erbakan, the leader of the Islamist WelfareParty, stressed the universally valued concept of social justiceand described the initiative as ''a historic step''.He said the D-8 would seek a dialogue with the Group of Seven (G-7) richest nations, and have their say in setting the terms of the'new world order'. But he said the D-8 would not acceptindustrialised nations' habit of holding down commodity priceswhile selling their own industrial products at high prices.''That makes the poor nations poorer and the rich even richer.This development must stop,'' he said. Close cooperation betweenthe Muslim-majority countries was needed, he said.Turkish foreign minister Tansu Ciller said the D-8 group would notbe a body based on religion even though the current members wereall Muslim nations. ''This organisation will grow in time and admitas members many other states,'' she said.But among the eight founders of the D-8 -- Bangladesh, Egypt,Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey -- the gapsare wide. There is a lot of difference between the per capitaincome of Malaysia, the richest member, and Bangladesh, thepoorest.''The great potential of these countries, which altogether have apopulation around 800 million, has not been reflected in traderelations among each other,'' Ciller said. ''This organisation willboost south-to-south trade.''The idea for the recent, preliminary meeting emerged from theproceedings of an international business conference in Istanbullast November, which was attended by some 2,000 Muslimindustrialists and government officials from 20 countries. Thecalls for the setting up of a Muslim trading bloc were accompaniedby a suggestion by the conference's chairman, Erol Yarar, that itshould be formed by 2020.Backing the proposal vigorously, Erbakan urged that the Muslimstates should aim at increasing the level of mutual trade from thecurrent 10 percent of exports to 90 percent. He also criticised thepractice of conducting foreign trade in dollars, arguing that theU.S. dollar was the currency of only one country.Erbakan, a 70-year old veteran politician, has been a proponent ofan Islamic Common Market for more than 20 years. As the secretary-general of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, heopposed Turkey's 1963 association agreement with the EuropeanEconomic Community (EEC) now the European Union (EU).At the time describing the EEC as 'a product of new Crusadermentality', he argued that Turkey's association with it wouldmerely perpetuate its role as an economic underling of Western-Christian capitalism.As a result, Suleyman Demirel, the Turkish premier from 1965-71and head of the ruling Justice Party, got Erbakan sacked from hisjob at the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and deniedhim the Justic Party ticket for the 1969 general election.But Erbakan won a parliamentary seat as an independent, andcontinued his political career.When in 1974, Erbakan ended up as deputy premier and minister ofindustry in a coalition government led by leftist Bulent Ecevit, heaired the concept of an Islamic Common Market with Turkey's Arabneighbours, several of whom now found themselves fabulously richdue to the quadrupling of oil prices in 1973-74. But the Turkishgovernment as a whole did not adopt this policy. It was the samewhen Erbakan became deputy premier in the coalition cabinet underDemirel from 1975-77.Now, some 20 years later, as the prime minister of Turkey sinceJuly 1996, Erbakan has lost little time in advancing his vision ofan Islamic world united by strong ties of trade and economiccooperation.During his two extensive foreign tours -- one eastward, which tookhim to Indonesia via Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia, andthe other westward, which extended to Nigeria via Egypt and Libya --he tried to win support for an Islamic Common Market. He seems tohave succeeded.The eight founding members, which include some of the mostpopulous countries in the world, account for 760 million people. Ofthese 640 million are adherents of Islam, forming about two-thirdsof the global Muslim population.None the less the project has its critics in the Islamic world andelsewhere. They note that not a single country from the MuslimCentral Asia was invited. More seriously, they have grave doubtsabout the viability of the Islamic Common Market.The critics argue that while Bangladesh is one the least developedeconomies, Malaysia is a thriving capitalist economy, and toattempt to integrate them into a single market is foolhardy. Thoughboth Iran and Nigeria are rich in oil and gas, they are currentlybeing ostracised by the Western countries.There are wide differences in the governmental systems of the D-8,the critics point out. There are pro-Western authoritarian regimesin Indonesia and Egypt whereas the military administration inNigeria is being shunned by Washington and London. Iran is anIslamic state by constitution whereas Turkey is constitutionallysecular.No matter what the views of Erbakan are regarding the EuropeanUnion, in January 1996 Turkey signed a customs union with the EU.Moreover, in the absence of a statement to the contrary, Turkeyremains committed to seeing its associate membership of the EUupgraded to full membership.The contradiction in aspiring to become a fully-fledged member ofthe European Union while at the same time trying to foster anIslamic Common Market is too blatant to be overlooked.The participants in the Istanbul meeting on Saturday were aware ofthe pitfalls and drawbacks in their enterprise, and of thewidespread scepticism that exists in many quarters. Egypt -- theonly nation among the eight which chose not to send its foreignminister to the conference -- is the most sceptical. It is alsocautious of acts that might undermine the Arab League's role.Contrary to expectations, the meeting did not announce a fixeddate for the summit of the D-8 leaders, which indicated to some theshakiness of the project. But this had more to do with theimpending parliamentary election in Pakistan, now being governed bya caretaker government, than anything else.Furthermore, the founders do not see themselves as the exclusivemembers of an Islamic Common Market, and the organisers of theIstanbul meeting said that it would be open to new members.Finally, Erbakan has insisted from the start that economiccooperation should be fostered actively among all Muslim countriesirrespective of their governmental system. In his foreign policy hehas stuck firmly to this principle.Whether Erbakan will be able to win the active support of theseven Muslim-majority states, scattered across Africa and Asia, tosee his vision of an Islamic Common Market realised, remains anopen question. (END/IPS/DH/RJ/96)Origin: Amsterdam/TRADE/----------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 22:32:09 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows SurviveMessage-ID: <19970116213136.AAB28578@LOCALNAME>Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 06-Jan-97 ***Title: LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT: Widows Survive Against The Oddsby Attes JohnsonMONROVIA, Jan 6 (IPS) - Musu Passaway lives in an abandoned bankbuilding in the Liberian capital's financial district. The motherof four has made strategic use of her location as a street foodvendor.The displaced widow sells a popular street food to support herchildren. Her husband died in 1990 when he was captured by rebelson the suspicion that he was a member of the Armed Forces ofLiberia.Her elder son Jusu later joined the National Patriotic Front ofLiberia, but has surrendered his weapons to the West AfricanPeacekeeping force known as ECOMOG.Passaway's thriving street food business helps her to educateher children. Her ex-combatant son attends a community college inthe capital. One of her daughters will graduate from high schoolthis year.''The death of my husband posed many challenges to me,'' saysPassaway. ''I must now play the dual role of father and mother atthe same time.''Being the sole breadwinner has been difficult for Passaway whosays however that she is in no hurry to re-marry. ''It's notreally easy taking care of a family without a husband,'' she says.''But perhaps, that's how God wants it''.Passaway is just one of the thousands of women who have losttheir husbands in the Liberian conflict, and who have had to standon their own in a country where women have traditionally taken aback seat to their husbands.''When I think of the responsibilities associated with theupbringing of a family, I no longer see myself as a housewifealone,'' says Bendu Wesseh, another widow who works as a janitorfor a local firm.She lost her husband in a 1993 ambush on the Buchanan-Monroviahighway as the couple were returning home from buying agriculturalproduce.Liberian women have traditionally been regarded as secondarycontributors to the home's finances. Most of them work tocomplement their husband's efforts.The civil war has changed women's attitudes, and even marriedwomen have started to take a more active role outside the home.''We must be prepared because we do not know when our time willcome to be alone,'' says Janet Purse. ''When you are an activepartner in the home already, you will be ready when death strikesyour husband,'' Purse adds.Passaway says that her experience has taught her the importanceof women learning how to manage on their own, before they areforced into it. Women, she says, should start their ownbusinesses.''Business is the key,'' Passaway says. ''If you are educatedlike me, don't try to find another man right away to marry so thatyou can be helped.''Try to do a small business. It could be a garden, farm orsomething that will not require more capital,'' she adds. ''Beginwith it and see how you can manage the income to multiply.''Recounting her own experience, Passaway says she started herfood business with 12 cups of relief rice supplied by the UnitedNations World Food Programme (WFP).>From 12 cups her business has grown to cooking half a bag ofrice a day in a country where street food has grown in popularity.''I was always worried how I would manage with my children. ButGod has made a way for me when there was no way out of my life,''she says.Passaway like many women in this West African nation are hopingthat this time around, the disarmament exercise, which began inNovember and ends Jan. 31, will finally lead to peace andstability.Women and children have been the most affected by the eight-year-old civil conflict. Hundreds of thousands of women weredisplaced, having to flee their rural homes where they worked asfarmers. In the towns, they had no homes, no families and therewere few economic opportunities for them.According to estimates, about 49 percent of the country'sdisplaced population are women. Over 160,000 of Liberia's morethan two million people have been killed in the civil war.(end/ips/aj/pm97)Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to << online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at << online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 17:00:27 -0500 (EST)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism.Message-ID: < 970116160413_1758406267@emout12.mail.aol.com Hi ' X ', thanks for your contribution.I'm using the letter X ( an unknownvariable ) to identify you, since you didn't sign your posting.I understandthis may be an oversight on your part.I didn't send any e-mail to Mr. Gibba.While its true that my posting was inreference to his, it was sent through the List and hence it was free forall.Anyone could jump in and that includes you, Mr./ Ms X.Now, to your piece..." I ( Jammeh ) am a Jola, but I am here for the tribe I come from I am herefor the whole of the Gambians that have good faith for the country". " Whatare you going to call that? "I'll say its a revolutionary rhetoric, full of sound and fury and signifyingabsolutely nothing.Everyone, irrespective of tribe can take advantage of therainy season.It was wrong to single out the Jolas.How about garden - boy,Ansoumana Daffeh ? or watch - man, Baba Galleh Jallow ?With regard to the new political map of Foni, I still believe its a classiccase of gerrimandering.Upper Fulladu had more people than Foni east and Foniwest.Lower Fulladu had more people than Foni east and Foni west.While the twoFulladus still remain the same, the two Fonis are now the BIG FIVE that gavethe APRC, 5 unopposed Assembly - men elect.Frankly, unless you've a different 'spice', I think we've put in too muchsalt in this ' soup ' Thats it for me on this subject...Musa Kebba Jawara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Jan 1996 20:50:58 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 30FBE582.5696@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCamara, Momodou wrote:>=20> Gambia-l,> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing> to the Daily Observer for only US$10. Please send in you name to> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..>=20> Regards> Momodou Camara> ****************************************> Momodou Camara> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV> Denmark> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)>=20> E-Mail:- mcamara@post3.tele.dk > URL:- http://home3.inet.tele.dk/internet > ******************************************Modou!!I hope you have registered me for the Observer.my love and regards tothe family. Also, say Hello to Meriam and Her two little daughters.Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Jan 1996 20:36:50 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 30FBE232.5090@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCamara, Momodou wrote:>=20> Gambia-l,> Here is an introduction from Jainum.> _____________________________________________________> My Name is Jainum Jatta,> I am born in Dippa kunda ( Serre kunda aera) and live in Copenhagen.>=20> Please Momodou thank you very much for adding me to this forum, it is> very intresting to be a member. continue with the good job. How is> the month of Ramadan, i hoped you are keeping ?>=20> Jainum JattaHello Mr.Jatta!!This is your friend Bass saying a big Welcome!!to you from Qatar.Ihope you are doing just fine down there.Its really great to have you onthe list. Once again,welcome onboard the List.Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:04:28 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 199701170206.LAA13317@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMomodou,Please sign me on as a potential subscriber to Observer Online.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 18:53:25 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia back to democracy as parliament installed (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970116185312.19174C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 16:21:39 PSTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Gambia back to democracy as parliament installedBANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's new and elected 49-memberparliament was formally installed Thursday, wrapping up atransition to democracy after two years of military rule.``This is indeed one of the most significant events in thehistory of Gambia,'' said President Yahya Jammeh, who led the1994 coup and successfully contested elections last September.After swearing in the deputies, Chief Justice Omar Aghalideclared that a new constitution, approved by referendum andadopted by parliament as its first act, had come into force.Lawmakers elected former government secretary Mustapha Wadaas parliamentary Speaker and Cecilia Cole as his deputy. She isthe first woman to hold such a post in the predominantly MuslimWest African tourist haven of about one million people.The Jan. 2 legislative poll was won overwhelmingly byJammeh's Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Constructionafter he disqualified veteran politicians.Of 45 elected members, 33 are from Jammeh's party and sevenare from the main opposition United Democratic Party. Two minoropposition parties and independents took the five remainingseats.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 01:01:45 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 17JAN97.01111794.0024.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tony,Can you please subscribe a friend of mine here with me?He is Ansumana Sirleaf from Liberia. His address is------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:16:12 GMT+100From: jj.17@aof-kbh.dk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscribing for the Daily observer onlineMessage-ID: < FFBE4769A7@aof-kbh.dk We have to know how much per year are we going to Scubcrib to meetthe kost for the Daily Observer at in (Gambia ) ? Please include myname in the list.Regards:Jalnume.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:32:21 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 32DFFDF5.36BB@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHei Momodou,Please put me in the list of the observer online subscribers.ThanksIsatou.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 15:55:20 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970117145453.AAA15050@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Ansumana Sirleaf has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ansumana , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: 17 Jan 1997 16:24:50 +0100From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut32df9ab9Content-Return: ProhibitedMime-Version: 1.0Hello Momodou,Happy New Year! I`m interested - Daily Observer - Say hello to the family.Ba-Musa CeesayNORADNorwayGambia-l,------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 10:58:27 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970117105650.2084A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII***The following was rejected by the list server***************************************************************************************------------------------------------------------------------------------------->From ifex@web.net Fri Jan 17 07:30:18 1997Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29904;Fri, 17 Jan 97 07:30:17 -0800Received: from harare.iafrica.com (harare.iafrica.com [196.7.224.1])by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with SMTPid HAA19685 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 07:27:39 -0800Received: from 196-7-123-154.iafrica.com by harare.iafrica.com with smtp(Smail3.1.29.1 #22) id m0vlDPK-0012ZKC; Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200Message-Id: < m0vlDPK-0012ZKC@harare.iafrica.com Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200X-Sender: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: ifex@web.net (IFEX) (by way of dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na (David Lush)) (by way of "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ifex@web.net >)Subject: Observer Newspaper Again TargetedTo: IFEX Auto List recipientsFrom: World Press Freedom Committee, Reston, VirginiaOBSERVER NEWSPAPER AGAIN TARGETED IN THE GAMBIANew York, NY, January 8/97: Immigration authorities entered theoffices of the independent Daily Observer in Banjul, The Gambiaon Monday, January 6 and ordered that all Senegalese printers andlithographers stop work immediately, seriously threatening thecontinued operations of the newspaper.Also ordered to quit work were a few Liberians working at thecompany.There are tens of thousands of Senegalese working in The Gambia,especially in the business sector, but none of them, except thefour engaged as printers and lithographers at the Observer, havebeen affected by the current order. Senegalese technicians werebrought in by the management when the paper started operation in1992 because The Gambia was--and still is--very short ontechnically trained people. Meanwhile, the management has beenendeavoring to train Gambian apprentices, but technical trainingtakes time.This is the latest in a series of attacks on the press,especially the Observer, which the Gambia government hasundertaken since army officers, led by Lt. Yahya Jammeh, seizedpower on July 22, 1994, overthrowing the 30-year old democracyled by President Dawda K. Jawara. The press enjoyed a two-monthhoneymoon with the soldiers; but after newspapers beganreflecting the sentiments of the Gambian people and theinternational community urging a creditable timetable todemocratic rule, the military regime immediately began harassingthe media. This culminated in the deportation, on October 30,1994, of the Observer's Liberian-born founder, publisher andmanaging director, Kenneth Y. Best. His passport was given to thepilot of a Nigerian aircraft who was ordered to return it to Mr.Best "after you land him back in Liberia".Since that time several newspapers have undergone considerableharassment. Several editors of The Point newspaper were draggedin court last year on spurious charges, but these charges wereeventually dismissed by the judge. Many new taxes have beenleveled against the struggling newspapers, which they have beenforced to pay in order to survive.Two months ago Immigration officers stormed the Observer officesand ordered all Liberians working there to quit immediately.These were refugees helping as newspaper vendors, clerks andapprentices in order to survive. But they were told to go toBasse, 300 miles away, because, according to the immigrationauthorities, that is where refugees belong.But the acting managing director, Mr. Theophilus George, and hisstaff have, by sheer determination, peservered and kept thenewspaper alive. The paper appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday,today, with the apprentices manning the lithographic and printingoperations. But it is uncertain how long they can continue. Therisk is that if something goes wrong with the machines, themanagement may not be able to bring in the Senegalese printingengineer from Dakar to do the repairs and maintenance. That wouldcripple the entire operation and lead to the worst--a ceasationof publication. That would amount to the ultimateself-censorship.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 11:36:16 -0500 (EST)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Self introductionMessage-ID: < 970117113530_1959026644@emout14.mail.aol.com ---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Fwd: Self introductionDate: 97-01-17 03:49:53 ESTFrom: Mbk007To: Gambia-l-owner@u.washington ---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Self introductionDate: 97-01-16 03:59:41 ESTFrom: Mbk007To: listproc@u.washington.edu Hello everybody, my name is Momodou B. Krubally commonly known as M. B., orBaba . Am from The Gambian (Basse), but currently living in Seattle Wa. Amvery delighted to be a member of Gambia-l, and hopefully as time goes on, wewill get to know each other to a greater extent. Happy new year, and I guesshappy Ramadan .Please feel free to send personal mail, or getting me in touch with any oldfriends there. If you are one, I would like to hear from you .PEACE TO EVERYONE.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:49:34 +0100From: "tgr" < tgrotnes@online.no To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 199701171651.RAA00314@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Gambia-L.Could you please subscribe my father Per Egil Grotnes on Gambia-L.His e-mail adress is: perg@nfh.uit.no He is a scientist working at the University of Tromso(North Norway-Land ofthe midnight sun).His expertise field is fresh and saltwater fish, but he enjoys an interestin a whole range of differenttopics.I'll leave it to him to specify. :-)He has been several times to The Gambia, on research projects for theuniversityconcerning Gambian fish spieces and their potentional.He has many Gambian friends and share our entusiasm and love for this smalland beautifulcountry.Please accept my compliments on the high standards on this lists topics anddiscussions.Best wishes,"Tosh" Grotnes------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:27:00 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Some more reflections!Message-ID: < 199701171727.MAA02754@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textPerhaps members should try to show restraint in addressing the issueof triabalism. It appears that the more we duel on it the more it lookslike a dead horse.Malanding------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 12:53:13 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Trip to GambiaMessage-ID: < 01IEBJG2IRTC000R1I@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBack from Senegambia; willing & ready to subscribe. Catching up at schoolnow; my observations later.Peace!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 18:35 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd, CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human BeingsMessage-ID: < m0vlHG9-0012VYC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-lHere's a story off our wire of yesterday of possible interest.Best RgdsPeter17.01.97________CUBA: AIDS Vaccine Trials on Human Beingsby Rolando NapolesHAVANA, Jan 16 (IPS) - ''If you want to take the risk that's your business,but I'm not going to let you put me and our unborn child at risk,'' saidReynol Morales' pregnant wife when he told her he wanted to be a guinea pigfor the new AIDS vaccine.''There is always the fear that by putting ourselves in contact with thevaccine we are going to come into contact with the virus,'' said Morales, ayoung researcher in the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB)in Havana.Similar concerns were voiced by the families of most of the 24 youngscientists participating in an experiment which has made Cuba one of the fewcountries where an AIDS vaccine is being tested on human beings.These young people are the researchers themselves, and the tests, theysay, are a necessary part of the process in order to prove theeffectiveness of the medicine now the basic tests on animals have beencarried out.''There is no animal model which serves to evaluate an immune reaction,because none of them develop the illness,'' said official Communist partydaily ''Juventud Rebelde.''Other countries, like France and the United States have developed othercandidates as a vaccine against AIDS since the virus was first discovered in1984.Some 22 million people worldwide are infected with the HIV virus, andthese numbers are expected to swell to 50 million by the year 2000. The UNprogramme to control the spread of the disease reported that 6,000 newpeople are infected by the virus every day.Reports from the Health Education Centre said there were 1,400 known HIVcarriers in Cuba, mainly aged between 19 and 29 years-old -- the high riskcategory.Two US companies arrived at phase two of the three-stage vaccinationapproval process two years ago, and the French are now also at the same point.''The US companies could not go ahead as out of a total of 2,000 peoplevaccinated, nearly 20 caught the virus when they came into contact withinfected people or material,'' said Carlos Duarte, head of the Cubanexperiment and one of the volunteers.Cuba started its investigation in 1992, and Duarte said the programme iscurrently in phase one - the clinical stage - where the immune reaction isevaluated and tolerance to the compound can begin to be measured.''The most common adverse reactions are pain at the site of inoculation,inflamation or the reddening of this zone and, in some cases, fever,'' he said.In his opinion the human study would allow for the correction of somepossible insufficiencies in this Cuban preparation. The serum would thenneed to be tried on a further 200 people, and then on wide at-risk groups inorder to see if the vaccine offers protection.This research was kept secret for several years, but in late 1994 thedoctor Gustavo Sierra, sub director of the Finlay Institute, revealed thefact that Cuba was hoping to have a vaccine before the year 2000.''If we are not amongst the first to reach our aim, we will not be thelast, and we are not going to stop until we get it,'' he said.This project forms part of a vaccine finding programme which alreadyachieved one world exclusive by creating the meningococcus B vaccine usedsuccessfully in Cuba and other nations of Latin America.Sierra said ''the Cuban proposal against AIDS could allow for us toobtain large quantities of the product in a relatively economic way andfacilitates a precise design expressed in variations and combinations.''''We are dealing with a recombining protein produced by a gene createdartificially in the laboratory on the basis of the genes which codify forthe different types of HIV virus which cause the illness in different partsof the world,'' explained Duarte.Its inventors believe it is one of the most promising proposals of thepresent, although the Cuban authorities are wary of creating false expectations.''What is absolutely sure is that none of these young people will catchHIV,'' said Sierra, ''because the vaccine does not contain even a fragmentof the live virus, it is purely a laboratory product.''Despite this, the families of some of the volunteers are still worried astheir loved ones await a further three doses of the vaccine.The Ministry of Public Health is creating an identity card for theproject volunteers in order to clear up any possible confusion.Another researcher and volunteer, Rolando Pajon, said there is always alack of understanding on this sort of issue from the family who ask: ''Whyyou and not someone else?''''If we don't commit ourselves to the fight for future life, who will?''Asked his colleague, Rolando Paez. (END/IPS/tra- so/rn/ag/sm/96)------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 19:09:22 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970117180928.AAA12520@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Per Egil Grotnes has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Grotnes , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 13:47:18 -0500From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)Message-ID: < 199701171852.NAA05344@mail2.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-l:Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, thenewspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stayopen?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up processhere, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? IAt 10:58 AM 1/17/97 -0500, you wrote:>***The following was rejected by the list server********>*******************************************************************************>------------------------------------------------------------------------------->>From ifex@web.net Fri Jan 17 07:30:18 1997>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA29904;> Fri, 17 Jan 97 07:30:17 -0800>Received: from harare.iafrica.com (harare.iafrica.com [196.7.224.1])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW96.12) with SMTP> id HAA19685 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 17 Jan 1997 07:27:39 -0800>Received: from 196-7-123-154.iafrica.com by harare.iafrica.com with smtp> (Smail3.1.29.1 #22) id m0vlDPK-0012ZKC; Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200>Message-Id: < m0vlDPK-0012ZKC@harare.iafrica.com >Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 14:28 GMT+0200>X-Sender: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com >X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2>Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >From: ifex@web.net (IFEX) (by way of dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na (David Lush))(by way of "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ifex@web.net >)>Subject: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted>To: IFEX Auto List recipients>From: World Press Freedom Committee, Reston, Virginia>OBSERVER NEWSPAPER AGAIN TARGETED IN THE GAMBIA>New York, NY, January 8/97: Immigration authorities entered the>offices of the independent Daily Observer in Banjul, The Gambia>on Monday, January 6 and ordered that all Senegalese printers and>lithographers stop work immediately, seriously threatening the>continued operations of the newspaper.>Also ordered to quit work were a few Liberians working at the>company.>There are tens of thousands of Senegalese working in The Gambia,>especially in the business sector, but none of them, except the>four engaged as printers and lithographers at the Observer, have>been affected by the current order. Senegalese technicians were>brought in by the management when the paper started operation in>1992 because The Gambia was--and still is--very short on>technically trained people. Meanwhile, the management has been>endeavoring to train Gambian apprentices, but technical training>takes time.>This is the latest in a series of attacks on the press,>especially the Observer, which the Gambia government has>undertaken since army officers, led by Lt. Yahya Jammeh, seized>power on July 22, 1994, overthrowing the 30-year old democracy>led by President Dawda K. Jawara. The press enjoyed a two-month>honeymoon with the soldiers; but after newspapers began>reflecting the sentiments of the Gambian people and the>international community urging a creditable timetable to>democratic rule, the military regime immediately began harassing>the media. This culminated in the deportation, on October 30,>1994, of the Observer's Liberian-born founder, publisher and>managing director, Kenneth Y. Best. His passport was given to the>pilot of a Nigerian aircraft who was ordered to return it to Mr.>Best "after you land him back in Liberia".>Since that time several newspapers have undergone considerable>harassment. Several editors of The Point newspaper were dragged>in court last year on spurious charges, but these charges were>eventually dismissed by the judge. Many new taxes have been>leveled against the struggling newspapers, which they have been>forced to pay in order to survive.>Two months ago Immigration officers stormed the Observer offices>and ordered all Liberians working there to quit immediately.>These were refugees helping as newspaper vendors, clerks and>apprentices in order to survive. But they were told to go to>Basse, 300 miles away, because, according to the immigration>authorities, that is where refugees belong.>But the acting managing director, Mr. Theophilus George, and his>staff have, by sheer determination, peservered and kept the>newspaper alive. The paper appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday,>today, with the apprentices manning the lithographic and printing>operations. But it is uncertain how long they can continue. The>risk is that if something goes wrong with the machines, the>management may not be able to bring in the Senegalese printing>engineer from Dakar to do the repairs and maintenance. That would>cripple the entire operation and lead to the worst--a ceasation>of publication. That would amount to the ultimate>self-censorship.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:08:51 -0500From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Daily Observer Online --strategy committeeMessage-ID: < 199701171914.OAA08133@mail2.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia;-l:here's a list of the volunteers for the steering/strategy committee:Soffie Ceesay ceesay-soffie@ems.prc.com Numukunda Darboe ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Bass Kolleh Drammeh kolls567@qatar.net.qa Momodou Jagana mjagana@aol.com Leonora N'Dow linguere@aol.com N'Deye Marie N'Jie njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu As far as I know this committee is responsible for the membership intakeprocess and whatever else that is not technical. We will be working closelywith those registering the potential subscribers (i.e Momodou Camara, MoeJallow.....). I'll get back to you in a more formal manner. Probably setup a newsgroup just for this committee so that when we all send messages toeach other regarding the committee, it'll go to just us without taking updisk space of the other list members. I'll keep in touch!!Peace!----------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate AssociateDept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological EngineeringThe Ohio State University590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210 njie.1@osu.edu; 688-34455 (W)>-----------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:15:38 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE DIVOIRE ON LINE ! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970117141423.8184C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII******This was also rejected by the list server ****************************************************************************X-Sender: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: Kathryn =?iso-8859-1?Q?Tour=E9?= < tourek@AFRICAONLINE.CO.CI > (by wayof "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com >)Subject: SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE =?iso-8859-1?Q?D=92IVOIRE?= ON LINEDear Gambia-lIn the context of trying to get the Daily Observer on-line, the followinginformation may be of use. There are now two Ivorian papers online, and theywere helped to get online by Africa Online, an Internet Service providerthat operates out of several African countries. Perhaps one of thecommittee-leaders can send an e-mail to Kathryn Toure to ask how they did=it.While I would love to help get the Observer online (Kenneth Best had askedme to be involved when he first started thinking about setting the paper up,and I am friendly with most of the staff there), I am afraid I will betravelling intensively for the next few months and will not be of much use.I will however post anything of relevance I can pick up in the course of mywork.PeacePeter17.01.97________SECOND DAILY PAPER IN COTE D=92IVOIRE ON LINE!Abidjan =96 Beginning January 2, 1997, the daily paper LA VOIE makes its=20debut on the Internet. LA VOIE joins LE JOUR (the first Ivorian daily to=20be on line=97since December 2, 1996) on the Information highway. The news==20will be updated daily by Africa Online (Internet service provider=20operating in Abidjan, Cote d=92Ivoire; Accra, Ghana; and Nairobi, Kenya). ==20The online version of LA VOIE will be available at the following Web=20address:Kathryn Tour=E9Africa OnlineCOTE D'IVOIREtel :(225) 21.90.00fax : (225) 21.90.01e-mail : tourek@africaonline.co.ci web : http://www.africaonline.co.ci _______________________________________Peter K.A. da CostaRegional Director for AfricaInter Press Service (IPS)=20127 Union AvenueP.O. Box 6050Harare ZIMBABWETel: +263-4-790104/5 =20Fax: +263-4-728415=20E-mail: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com ________________________________________------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 13:43:55 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)Message-ID: <9701171944.AA00642@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainThe situation is certainly worrisome. The paper's print issues could beinterrupted temporarily (for a couple of months probably) if the printingmachines should go down, since it would take some time to consult withqualified engineers.However, I would not expect a temporary interruption to prevent the writersfrom producing electronic versions of issues.I would go with the Observer for now, since it has the most appealingelectronic infrastructure and since a verbal agreement has been reached withits owners. The obvious risk is that subscribers might not get the full benefitof their $10 if the paper should go under, which is unlikely...- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 13:47:18 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)X-Sender: njie.1@pop.service.ohio-state.edu X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l:Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, thenewspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stayopen?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up processhere, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? I------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 15:08:54 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Observer Newspaper Again Targeted (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970117141841.8184D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Fri, 17 Jan 1997, N'Deye Marie Njie wrote:> Gambia-l:> Given the current events in the gambia with the Daily Observer, the> newspaper we want to set up for our readers, is the newspaper going to stay> open?? Are we going to be able to continue with the setting up process> here, on line?? Can anyone comment on this?? IHi Folks,I think at this point, it would be almost impossible to say whatJammeh intends to do with the Observer. One of the editors I talked toexpressed concern and unease at the treatment they were receiving from theNIA (National Intelligence Service). The most common view I heard wasthat Jammeh was merely trying to intimidate The Observer and will not shutthe paper down. As some of you may know, The Observer has been followinga number of stories very unflattering to Jammeh. The first involves theunexplained release of a ship from naval custody that had rammed anothervessel and resulting in a death. Even though this vessel was fishingillegally in Gambian waters and was to remain in custody until it had paida fine or bail of tens of millions of dollars, The Gambian navy allowed itto depart and has not bothered to explain its action. One of the ownersof the rammed ship is hinting that Jammeh was bribed by the Korean ownersof the ship and is suing the government.Another view I have heard is that Jammeh will not allow thepresent situation to continue and will sooner or later either shut downthe paper or deport, as he did to Best, all the technicians running thepaper hence making it impossible for the paper to continue. Buttressingthis view is a speech I heard Jammeh make on Gambian public TV and radio.Paraphrasing him, he said "Now that the campaign is over, the journalistsbetter be careful about what they say. If I catch anyone saying anuntruth, I will kill that person and await the actions of the person'scountry". This is not the first time I have heard Jammeh threaten thepress on air. This is however the first time that he explicitlymentioned murder.My take on things is that Jammeh is trying to intimidate the paperinto submission and into refraining from writing the scathing editorialsthat frequent the paper. I think the shreds of legitimacy that Jammeh hasare closely tied to his pretensions to being a democrat and would furtherreduce the few countries that have friendly relations with The Gambia ifhe continues harassing the citizens of other countries [Ghana, Liberia,Sierra Leone, and Senegal] who populate the journalism field in TheGambia.All this said, I think no one can issue an ironclad guarantee thatThe Observer will continue to exist into the future. Not even The NewYork Times can guarantee its subscribers that it will continue to publisha year from today. As in most ventures in life, we will have to take therisk that our $10 investment will bear fruit.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:56:40 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Metamorphosis !!!Message-ID: < 9701172256.AA33580@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textForwarded message:> From saidy Fri Jan 17 14:54:09 1997> From: saidy (Madiba Saidy)> Message-Id: < 9701172254.AA12298@leed.chem.ubc.ca > Subject: no subject (file transmission)> To: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (saidy)> Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 14:54:09 -0800 (PST)> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]> Content-Type: text> Content-Length: 1829> Tom in Dunedin, Florida, takes credit for "The Metamorphosis"> ========================[ H U M O U R N E T ]=======================> SUBJ: The Metamorphosis> A Kentucky family took a vacation to New York City. One day, the father> took his son into a rather large building; they were amazed by> everything they saw -- especially the elevator at one end of the> lobby.> The boy asked, "What's this, Paw?" The father responded, "Son I> have never seen anything like this in my life, I don't know what it> is!"> While the boy and his father were watching in wide-eyed astonishment,> an old lady in a wheel chair rolled up to the moving walls and> pressed a button. The walls opened and the lady rolled between them> into a small room. The walls closed and the boy and his father> watched small circles of lights above the walls light up. They> continued to watch the circles light up in the reverse direction.> The walls opened again, and a voluptuous 24-year-old woman stepped> out.> The father turned to his son and said, "Go get your Maw."> ********************************************************************> Anyone w/out a Sense of Humor Is At The Mercy of The Rest of Us. :-)> ********************************************************************> To subscribe to the "HumourNet" mailing list, send the following> command to " listproc@csf.colorado.edu " (without quotes):> subscribe HumorNet your_name, your_city, your_state or country> where "your_name" is your real name, and "HumorNet" is spelled the> American way -- with only one "u" (though the *official* name for> the list remains "HumourNet"). Thus, my sub request would read:> subscribe HumorNet Vince Sabio, Washington, D.C.> To unsubscribe, send the command "unsubscribe HumorNet" (without> quotes) to listproc@csf.colorado.edu. > Send all submissions to HumorNet@csf.colorado.edu. --********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 97 16:24:39 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Taking names for the technical team...Message-ID: <9701172224.AA00682@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainIf you want to be on the technical team being set up, please e-mail me and letme know what you could work on.Individuals currently listed:(1) Isatou Secka ( isatou@Glue.umd.edu (2) Momodou Camara ( momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (3) Abdourahman Touray ( at137@columbia.edu (4) Francis Njie ( njief@swissbank.com Thanks...- Francis------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 16:44:25 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: What a world !!!!!Message-ID: < 9701180044.AA16138@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text> 17 JAN 97 - GHANA-VIOLENCE> Mob Beats Man To Death Over Disappearing Genitals> ACCRA, Ghana (PANA) - A mob beat a man to death in Accra on Thursday> on suspicion that he was responsible for causing the shrinkage or> disappearnce of male genital organs.> The mob also beat up another man who is currently in coma over the> same allegation, the police said Friday.> Accra's police commander, Kwashivie Agbeli, said several other people> were severely beaten by stone-throwing and club-wielding mobs, who> claimed that the two were responsible for their shrunk or lost> penises.> They claimed that the men used magical powers to spirit away the penis> once they shook hands or touched another man.> Agbelie said there was no proof in the mob's claims, adding that Accra> had been filled with such rumours for sometime.> No arrests have yet been made.> _________________________________________________________________> AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: 17 Jan 97 19:48:26 ESTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Musings on EbonicsMessage-ID: < 970118004825_73244.2701_FHO57-1@CompuServe.COM Hi Y'all!A high-toned "wazzup" posed confusion for non-ebonicsspeaking tourists who, on hearing this, proceeded to searchthe sky for a UFO leaving "brotherman's" hand dangling in a"high five" motion. When "brotherman" followed this with"peeps", rather feeling highly regarded (as in "my people","friends", "associates", etc.), the tourists ran for their life.As "brotherman" sported his limping walk, his trade-mark in the"hood", a meek tourist returned to help ease the "pain" in the"broken" leg. He reached out to touch "brotherman's" immaculatewhite pants, and was yelled at: "whats wron' witchyu, man?"Just chilling ...Peace, y'all.Kamara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:21:59 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More humor for the weekend !!!Message-ID: < 9701180122.AA07532@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textFolks,I hope that I'm not gonna get sued for this one!!Madiba.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++> Surgery> -------> Four surgeons were taking a coffe break and were discussing their work.> The first said, "I think accountants are the easiest to opperate on. You> open them up and everything inside is numbered."> The second said, "I think librarians are the easiest to operate on. You> open them up and everything inside is in alphabetical order."> The third said, "I like to operate on electricians. You open them up and> everything inside is color-coded.> The fourth one said, "I like to operate on lawyers. They're heartless> spineless, gutless, and their heads and their ass are interchangable."> Submitted by: John Nunley @ indirect.com--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:25:39 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: First dinner !!!Message-ID: < 9701180125.AA12946@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text> FIRST DINNER!!!> A young man has dinner for the first time at his new girlfriends house.> He's naturally nervous about meeting the family, to the point where he> starts to get stomach cramps.> When he gets there, he's scrutinized by the parents as well as her> three brothers. By the time he sits down to dinner he has tremendous> gas. The family dog is sitting near him under the table. Finally he can> endure it no longer and passes gas. Immediately the mother scolds the> dog, "Spot, get away from the table!" The dog moves away to the corner> with his ears down, looking dejected. The young man feels relieved that> the dog has gotten the blame.> A little bit later, when the dog inches his way back, the scene is> repeated. Again, the dog gets the blame. "Spot! get away from the table> now!!" the mother shouts.> By the time the meal is nearly finished, the scene is replayed a third> time. This time the mother gets up and shouts" Spot!! Get away from the> table before he ****s on you!!!"Submitted by :- Luseno Winnie, U of W, Madison.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 17:43:31 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Weird Friend ....Message-ID: < 9701180143.AA12766@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text> A guy goes over to his friend's house, rings the bell, and the wife> answers.> " Hi, is Yusuf home?"> " No, he went to the store."> "Well, you mind if I wait?"> " No, come in."> They sit down and the friend says "You know Amina, you have the> greatest breasts I have ever seen. I'd give you a hundred bucks if I> could just see one."> Amina thinks about this for a second and figures what the hell - a> hundred bucks. She opens her robe and shows one. He promptly thanks her> and throws a hundred bucks on the table.> They sit there a while longer and Dawda says "They are so beautiful> I've got to see both of them. I'll give you another hundred bucks if I> could just see both of them together."> Amina thinks about this and thinks what the hell, opens her robe, and> gives Dawda a nice long look. Dawda thanks her, throws another hundred> bucks on the table, and then says he can't wait any longer and leaves.> A while later Yusuf arrives home and his wife says "You know, your> weird friend Dawda came over. "> Yusuf thinks about this for a second and says "Well did he drop off the> 200 bucks he owes me?"Submitted by:- Ayo Ojo, Chem. Engineering Dept., UBC, Vancouver.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 18:43:55 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Andy LyonsMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970117182839.952A-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII am Arona John from the Gambia. Is there anyone on the list knows Mr.Andy Lyons's e- mail address? He has written to me through the above addressonce and I have tried to get in touch with him. But I just could hearfrom him since then. I would be very grateful if anyone can help me out.Thanks in advance.Arona John.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 18:53:58 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: your mailMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970117185010.952C-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITony, could you please subscribe this sister of mine. Her name is IsatouSarr from Lamin. You can reach her by this address. 9320060@talabah.iiu.my Thanks and may God bless you.Peace!------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Jan 1997 23:20:58 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 970117232057_1657963641@emout14.mail.aol.com DEAR GAMBIA L,PLEASE ADD OUSAINOU JALLOW TO THE LIST, E-MAIL ADDRESS :thanks jagana------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 11:40:44 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970118104023.AAA19914@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Both Isatou Sarr and Ousainou Jallow have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:07:50 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On "Mbindans"Message-ID: < m0vldEb-000XDtC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDear Compatriots,I would like to thank everybody for the brilliant contribution andsome of the important comments.Since this is my first contribution I would like to raise few points;It seems to me that some of the contributors are being sensitive tothe President's statement of Jolas returning to their homes and stopbeing Mbidans. To some extent this may be right in structuring thestatement in an historical context. To remind ourselves of domesticslaves; so and so are of slave origins or so and so are of this andthat outdated stigmas. It is not a bad idea to work suppose the dealis satisfactory to both partners. But I am not convinced that thosewho are doing domestic labour are satisfied with the conditions ofsalary, treatment etc. How is a Mbindan employed? She or he goesaround and the so called big woman or bigman puts down theconditions. The crux of the matter here is to look at the nature ofthe job itself. Who are the majority of those doing domestic labour?Why the name "suma jola bi" and the word "Mbindan" become to be usedsimultaneously?I think it is proper for us to concentrate on issues and ideas thatwill pull our nation out of poverty and deprivation. How can younggirls and boys think about tommorow if they have no opportunity? Arewe ready again to produce mass of young people who will only fly awayfrom their homes (Including us) because opportunities are not there?------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Jan 1996 18:43:01 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FEASIBILITY STUDIESMessage-ID: < 30FE6A84.D96@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHELLO LIST MEMBERS!!I WOULD LIKE ENQUIRE IF ANYONE OF YOU KNOWS OF ANY PERSON OR COMPANYIN THE GAMBIA THAT CAN CONDUCT A Feasibility Study FOR THE CONSTRUCTIONOF A TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE IN THE GAMBIA.THANKS AND REGARDS Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:24:48 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < m0vldV1-000XDRC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMembers,I think Dr. Nyang has nicely concluded the debate on Trbalism anddomestic labour. Can we now move forward in unison.I want to ask:WHAT ROLE CAN NATIONALISM PLAY IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT?My comments next time?------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:55:41 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970118155520.AAA7184@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Balla Silla have been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Balla , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 16:38:55 +-100From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"Subject: Africa-PovertyMessage-ID: < 01BC055E.5B9E58A0@globip92.image.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable=20=20Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =rights reserved.=20Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: = quoiset@sonatel.senet.net =2018 Jan 97 - Africa-PovertyI.L.O. Warning On Poverty In Africa>From Lionel Williams; PANA CorrespondentJOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - Half of Africa's population will =probably be living below the breadline by the year 2000.=20This grim warning was given to the media in Pretoria on Friday by the =International Labour Office (ILO) senior labour statistician, Sylvester =Young.=20"There has been a dramatic rise in poverty in Africa," he said, "and it =is still increasing."=20A document prepared by the ILO says that unless determined action is =taken, the urban unemployment rate in Africa could increase from 18 =percent in 1990 to more than 30 per cent by the turn of the century.=20"Recent trends cannot provide a basis for sustained growth in output and =employment in the nineties and beyond," the document says. "Indeed =indications suggest that the situation is likely to worsen."=20Sylvester Young is part of an ILO delegation visiting South Africa to =attend a meeting of African employment planners in Pretoria from Monday =to scrutinise the continent's employment crisis.=20ILO deputy regional director for Africa Ahmar Toure said the meeting =will aim to find possible solutions for unemployment and help member =states develop policies to uplift their people. Inputs would be given by =the "Jobs for Africa" programme, which is run jointly by the ILO and the =United Nations Development Programme.=20Toure added that 28 governments would be taking part in the summit in =Pretoria, called the fifth biennial meeting of African Employment =Planners.=20Meanwhile, the ILO also announced yesterday that its Director-General, =Michel Hansenne would visit South Africa from Jan. 27 to 30. He will be =meeting with Deputy President Thabo Mbeki and Labour Minister Tito =Mboweni.=20------------------------------------------------------------------------GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0Content-Type: application/ms-tnefContent-Transfer-Encoding: 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------ =_NextPart_000_01BC055E.5BA5F9C0--------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 18:01:57 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSMessage-ID: <19970118170135.AAA16184@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,The National Assembly elections are now history but here are thenumber of votes each candidate had.Banjul Administrative Area**************************Banjul Central------------------Christian Samuel Davies UDP 967Pa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent) 860Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOIS 356Musa Sinyan APRC 2201Banjul North----------------Ebou Ndow UDP 1491Sheikh Omar Njie APRC 1834Banjul South-----------------David Jones APRC 2011Pa Babou Seedy Njie UDP 1479Kanifing Administrative Area*************************Bakau--------Demba Sanneh Bojang UDP 5320Saihou Sanyang APRC 3727Serrekunda East-------------------Fabakary Tombong Jatta APRC 9575Bakary M.S.A. Manneh UDP 8067Halifa Sallah PDOIS 8529Serrekunda West--------------------Adama Bah PDOIS 2347Gibou Momodou Jagne UDP 6701Sulayman Joof APRC 10313Brikama Administrative Area*************************Foni Kansala-----------------Kawsu L. Gibba AFRC 3009Momodou L Nyassi UDP 256Kombo Central--------------------Abdou Badjie APRC 8045Wassa Janneh UDP 6928Ousman G A Kebbeh PDOIS 735Kombo East----------------Pa Saikou Kujabi UDP 3636Kebba M Touray APRC 5009Kombo North------------------Seedy .S. Ceesay PDOIS 1243Yusupha F.A. Cham UDP 8279Musa Suso APRC 13866Kombo South------------------Kebba Barrow UDP 4 962Yusupha K Sanyang NRP 479Paul Mendy APRC 7888Kerewan Administrative Area************************Central Baddibu---------------------Janko Fatou Jaiteh APRC 2298Abou Karamba Kassama UDP 3192Illiassa---------Sainey Kebba Jadama UDP 4599Araabo Ansu Kanyi APRC 5362Jokadu---------Amadou Khan APRC 2878Baba Abu Khan UDP 1869Lower Baddibu-------------------Manjanko Saamsusa UDP 2576Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC 2931Lower Niumi-----------------Jain Coli Fye APRC 8878Musa Malang Sonko UDP 1875Sabach Sanjal-----------------Kebba Land Camara APRC 4720Yankuba Solly Camara UDP 2791Upper Niumi----------------Ousman Jallow APRC 4617Ebrima Kanjura Sonko UDP 2251Mansakonko Administrative Area****************************Jarra Central---------------Momodou Lamin Ceesay UDP 681Alkali Jallow IND 947Phoday Lang Sarr APRC 1202Jarra East------------Ebou Ceesay PDOIS 216Ousman Lang Sama Dabo APRC 1654Seedy Amang Kanyi UDP 2336Jarra West--------------Baba Jobe APRC 2981Kemeseng M. Jammeh UDP 3224Lamin Manneh PDOIS 124Kiang Central----------------Babading K.K. Daffeh UDP 1104Demba Jobarteh APRC 755Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP 1147Kiang East------------Buba Samura UDP 1412Ansumana Sanneh APRC 1377Kiang West--------------Sulayman Darboe PDOIS 534Omar Kebba Mass UDP 3405Menata Njie APRC 1323Janjanbureh Administrative Area**************************Janjanbureh---------------Daddy Kaba Dampha APRC 524Foday Jibang Manka UDP 405Lower Fulladu West------------------------Saikou Foday Njie APRC 4805Ebrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOIS 628Dawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP 3748Lower Saloum-----------------Ebou Faal UDP 447Abdou Mamsamba Njie NRP 1499Fafa Touray APRC 3134Niamina Dankunku-----------------------Jaye Jallow PDOIS 672Sanna Jallow APRC 1451Niamina West------------------Lamin Wollow Samba Jallow IND 1608Baboucarr Sonko APRC 1161Niani-----------Ousman Janko PDOIS 190Buray Alpha Jowoh NRP 749Kebba Baboucarr Sabally APRC 2225Almamy Aboubaker Touray UDP 2730Nianija--------Dawda Bah APRC 1476Essa Bah IND 47Sami-------Idrissa Samba Sallah APRC 3045Sheriff Sawaneh UDP 2327Essa Wally PDOIS 293Upper Fulladu West-------------------------Churchill Falai Bandeh APRC 6046Tijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOIS 666Amadou Sanneh UDP 3878Upper Saloum-----------------Hamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRP 2765Sainey Mbye APRC 2157Basse Administrative Area***********************Basse-------Momodou Sellu Bah APRC 5072Ibrahima K. Kejera PDOIS 511Sisia K. L. Sagnia UDP 3637Jimara---------Saihou Mballow UDP 4452Kanimang Sanneh APRC 4599Kantora----------Omar Baru Camara APRC 3792Hassan Jallow IND 5534Sandu-----------Pa Ousman Drammeh IND 2911Lamin Giana PDOIS 373Abdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC 3210Tumana----------Netty Baldeh APRC 4950Saikuba Ceesay PDOIS 1356Mbemba M Tambedou UDP 2515Wulli--------Alhamdiou A K Conteh UDP 1098Mamadi Karlo Jabai APRC 4641Sidia Jatta PDOIS 5499------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Jan 1996 23:03:26 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: FEASIBILITY STUDIESMessage-ID: < 30FEA78E.570E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:>=20> HELLO LIST MEMBERS!!> I WOULD LIKE ENQUIRE IF ANYONE OF YOU KNOWS OF =ANY PERSON OR COMPANY> IN THE GAMBIA THAT CAN CONDUCT A Feasibility Study FOR THE CONSTRUCTION> OF A TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE IN THE GAMBIA.>=20> THANKS AND REGARDS Bassss!!> --> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 17:42:30 -0500From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Suggestions for the parliament.Message-ID: < 970118174229_946636477@emout02.mail.aol.com This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament arereporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precariouspath toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out ahandful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that this isa group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperiencedgroup of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished somethingpositive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure bothas an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated onwheather they vigorously pursue the following :1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the creationof an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerableonly to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies andhelp with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials ofthis entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred fromexhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effective MPswould be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Health andEducation, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less thansatisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investigateand get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch constantlyfeeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would alsoensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies ischecked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming law.2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets areable to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy byensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov'thaving a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have beensettling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their gov'tall these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvementstrategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio Gambiaand TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that thecorporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control wouldhave to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required onlyto show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a polticaldebate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and at thesame time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dull anduninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened byrequiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. Ourdemocracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy lawsthat have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwartsreporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legislationexpanding media access would be a step in the right direction.3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would urgeyou the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nation asa whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provide usthe leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets ofparticipatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that goodgovernance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , concessionbuilding and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Throughyou the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings andrelationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.Youmust also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for theexecutive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority of youare allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from being thebest law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conceinsesometimes may mean bolting your party lineI hope you make a difference.Karamba------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Jan 1997 18:07:40 -0800From: msarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Daily Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 199701190207.SAA21721@m7.sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMomodou:Please put me on the observer subscription list. Thank you.Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Jan 1996 10:52:07 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Suggestions for the parliament.Message-ID: < 30FF4DA7.6DAF@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable KTouray@aol.com wrote:>=20> This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament =are> reporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precari=ous> path toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out a> handful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that th=is is> a group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperien=ced> group of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished someth=ing> positive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure =both> as an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated on> wheather they vigorously pursue the following :>=20> 1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the cre=ation> of an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerab=le> only to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies=and> help with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials=of> this entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred from> exhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effectiv=e MPs> would be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Heal=th and> Education, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less t=han> satisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investi=gate> and get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch const=antly> feeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would a=lso> ensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies =is> checked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming l=aw.>=20> 2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets =are> able to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy by> ensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov'=> having a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have=been> settling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their =gov't> all these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvement> strategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio =Gambia> and TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that the> corporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control wou=ld> have to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required =only> to show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a po=ltical> debate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and a=t the> same time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dul=l and> uninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened=by> requiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. O=ur> democracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy la=ws> that have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwarts> reporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legisla=tion> expanding media access would be a step in the right direction.>=20> 3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would =urge> you the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nat=ion as> a whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provi=de us> the leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets o=> participatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that good> governance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , conces=sion> building and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Th=rough> you the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings and> relationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.=You> must also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for=the> executive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority =of you> are allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from bein=g the> best law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conc=einse> sometimes may mean bolting your party line>=20> I hope you make a difference.>=20> KarambaMr.Touray!!I don't know if the Gambian Lawmakers have access to the Gambia-L,but,even if they don't, somebody on this List should make the effort andmake this piece available to them.This is the kind of positive thinkingthat can,if read,understood and acted upon,help our shy democracystagger towards the bright future all of us are dreaming about andimpatiently waiting for.Good thinking,Mr.Touray!! and keep up the good work.Regards Bassss!!=20------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 51************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

