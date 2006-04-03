|
GAMBIA-L Digest 48
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Moving
by "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
2) NYTIMES: English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognized
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
3) Re: Old Family Recipe !!!
by msarr@sprynet.com
4) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
5) Brain Teaser
by Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
6) suspend my membership until further notice
by SARJOB@aol.com
7) Re: To subscribe or unsubscribe
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
8) Re: New member
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
9) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
10) Re: MONEY TRANSFER
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
11) Re: Old Family Recipe !!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
12) Re: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?
by "Jarju Malafy" <mafy@avana.net>
13) White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English Courses
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
14) I am desperately looking for a Wife !!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
15) Looking for a wife !!!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
16) Re: Looking for a wife !!!!
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
17) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
18) CHICAGO Software Developers (fwd)
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
19) Netscape Communicator aka Netscape 4.0
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
20) Re: New Member
by m_utbult@algonet.se (Mats Utbult)
21) Request Membership to Gambia-l
by "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
22) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
23) Re: New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
24) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
25) Visa Loottery (DV-98) (fwd)
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
26) RE: introduction
by MJagana@aol.com
27) RE: Introduction
by J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
28) Re: Rockerfeller foundation workshop. (fwd)
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
Date: Sun, 22 Dec 96 16:24:58 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Moving
Message-ID: <UPMAIL01.199612221628270461@msn.com>
Amadou,
I will be moving to New Orleans in the next week and my computer will be down.
I f I could cancel my subscription for a brief while I would appreciate your
help. Also if anyone is down in New Orleans let me know! I'd love to get
together and see the sights.
Babanding
Date: Sun, 22 Dec 1996 16:05:11 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NYTIMES: English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognized
Message-ID: <9612230005.AA35538@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
December 20, 1996
English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognized
By PETER APPLEBOME
[I] n a decision that touches on explosive
educational and racial issues, the Oakland,
Calif., school board officially declared Wednesday
that many of its 28,000 black students did not
speak standard English, but a distinctive language
spoken by American blacks.
The decision, in effect, describes black English
as not merely a dialect of standard English, but a
separate language with roots in Africa, which the
district and some linguists call Ebonics, from the
combination of the words "ebony" and "phonics."
The school system says its goal is to better teach
standard English and other academic subjects to
black students by acknowledging the language
spoken by many inner-city blacks. Although there
is an intense debate at many urban school systems
over how to treat black English, no other school
system has adopted such a measure.
"The goal is to give African-American students the
ability to have standard English proficiency in
reading, writing and speaking," said Sherri
Willis, a spokeswoman for the district. "To do
that, we are recognizing that many students bring
to the classroom a different language, Ebonics."
But some critics described the policy as a cynical
ploy to get federal funds through bilingual
programs rather than a valid educational approach
and said it would have the result of further
stigmatizing inner-city blacks and reinforcing
speech patterns that leave them outside the
national mainstream.
"They see it as a case where Latinos can get
funds, but not black children," said John H.
McWhorter, a professor of linguistic and
African-American studies at the University of
California at Berkeley, who is black. "But I know
that Latinos speak a different language. I know my
cousins don't speak a different language. It's an
insult to the cognitive abilities of black
children."
Oakland officials say the purpose of the decision
is purely educational, although they acknowledge
the policy could also allow the financially
troubled district to apply for the same federal
funds available for bilingual programs for
Hispanic and Asian students.
Details of the new policy are still being worked
out, and no cost figures have been developed. But
teachers could receive merit pay for studying
black English and using their knowledge of it in
their lessons through better communication and
showing respect for the students' cultural
distinctiveness. Unlike standard bilingual
programs, courses would not be taught in black
English.
The resolution passed unanimously by the school
board of the 52,000-student district declares that
all teachers should be trained to respect the
Ebonics language spoken by many of their black
students. Some scholars say Ebonics reflects the
West African and Niger-Congo linguistic elements
shared by many blacks, characterized by distinct
grammar and syntax patterns like the absence of
forms of the verb "to be."
Blacks make up 53 percent of the district's
enrollment. But they make up 71 percent of special
education students and only 37 percent of students
in gifted and talented classes. Blacks' 1.8 grade
point average on a 4.0 scale is the lowest in the
district.
The racial breakdown of other students in the
district is 7 percent white, 1 percent native
American, 20 percent Hispanic, 20 percent Asian
and 2 percent other.
Asian and Hispanic students are eligible for $262
million in Department of Education Title 7 funds
that will provide bilingual education for 700,000
children under the fiscal 1997 budget. Some blacks
educators have argued similar funds should be
eligible for blacks.
Oakland officials said they expected most of the
cost of the new policy to come from reallocating
existing financing, but they left open the
possibility of applying for Title 7 funds.
However, Rick Miller, a spokesman for the
Department of Education in Washington, said
federal law specifically says the Department of
Education views black English as a form of
English, not a separate language eligible for
Title 7 funds.
John Baugh, a professor of education and
linguistics at Stanford University, who is
teaching this year at Swarthmore College, said the
board was addressing a valid issue. Baugh, who is
black, said that whatever one thought of the
board's action, there were enduring linguistic
legacies from slavery, segregation and the
continuing isolation of inner-cities blacks that
affect black academic achievement.
He said he had reservations about viewing Ebonics
as a separate language. But he said there should
be resources to deal with black linguistic
distinctiveness.
"It would be misleading for the public to equate
the language of the descendants of slaves with the
linguistic problems of new immigrants from
Russia," he said.
"But having said that, there are very few
instances where school districts have adequately
tried to address the linguistic consequences of
slavery. The people involved here have the best
interests of the students at heart, so I think
it's unfair to be exceedingly critical on
linguistic grounds when they're trying to help."
Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company
Date: Sun, 22 Dec 1996 17:01:11 -0800
From: msarr@sprynet.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Old Family Recipe !!!
Message-ID: <199612230101.RAA09875@m7.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Madiba,
Do you know of any non-alcoholic substitutes for the rum? I have always liked
the look of rum cake, but the rum has always been the reason I couldn't sink my
teeth into a slice.
A peaceful holiday and a bountiful new year.
Soffie Ceesay and family
Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 10:59:16 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19961223102048.AAA28520@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Cherno Jaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Cherno and
please send an intro to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 09:10:07 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Brain Teaser
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.961223083919.13267G-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I saw this on a bullentin board in our union building and thought I would
pass it on to those who have not left for the holidays.
Why is there 24 hours in a day??? (Not the Scientific Answer) If you take
the circle of the clock and divide it into equal parts you don't get
24.
Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 22:12:06 -0500
From: SARJOB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: suspend my membership until further notice
Message-ID: <961223221205_1042121318@emout12.mail.aol.com>
hello toni
please suspend my membership until further notice. I will be out of the
country until end of January.
Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you and all the list members.
Sarjo
Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 15:01:58 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: To subscribe or unsubscribe
Message-ID: <199612240557.OAA24562@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Momodou Camara,
Please kindly add Jawara Gaye to our List. Jawara was a colleague of
mine at Fourah Bay. Now he is at Bradford (UK) pursuing a masters
degree.
His address is: J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk. I am sure we will find his
company enjoyable.
Lamin.
PS: I send you this message despite the tips on subscription you
sent to the List before because I am trying to subscribe a third party.
Or, does it work even in such circumstances?
Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 03:46:30 -0500
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <961224034629_270407187@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Manager,
Please add the following Gambians to the list:
Dede Williams, D.N Williams@gcal.ac.uk
Neneh Njie and Oliver Roberts, roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk
Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 11:18:42 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19961224104024.AAA25410@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Merry Christmas to everyone. Jawara Gaye, Nemeh Njie and Oliver
roberts are all added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l and
please send an intro to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 11:52:01 -0600 (CST)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: MONEY TRANSFER
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.961224114118.13116A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I am looking for alternative money transfer service to The Gambia,
something comparable to Western Union. I understand that there is a group
down in Washington that offers such a service, could they forward a
personal email to me with a brief description of their service and
associted fees. I would also welcome a list of other comapnies that may
offer the service.
Thank you all and happy holidays.
Yaya
Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 12:20:26 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Old Family Recipe !!!
Message-ID: <9612242020.AA13782@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Madiba,
Do you know of any non-alcoholic substitutes for the rum? I have
always liked the look of rum cake, but the rum has always been the
reason I couldn't sink my teeth into a slice.
A peaceful holiday and a bountiful new year.
Soffie Ceesay and family
Hi Soffie,
I don't know of any non-alcoholic substitute(s) for the rum...I believe
it is the major ingredient.
You may want to try www.yahoo.com...I'll be out skiing for the next
couple of days, otherwise I would've checked it out for you.
Happy holidays.
Cheers,
Madiba.
Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 18:41:50 -0500
From: "Jarju Malafy" <mafy@avana.net>
To: <momodou@inform-bbs.dk>,
"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?
Message-ID: <9612250259.AA03727@tiger.avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
> From: Momodou Camara <momodou@inform-bbs.dk>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?
> Date: Thursday, December 12, 1996 5:18 PM
>
> Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
>
> *** 08-Dec-96 ***
>
> Title: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?
>
> (ATTN EDITORS: The following story is another in a series
> intended to mark HUMAN RIGHTS DAY - Tuesday, December 10)
>
> By David Hecht
>
> BOOTLIMIT, Mauritania, Dec 8 (IPS) - 'Are immigrants stealing our jobs?'
'Is
> government too intrusive?' 'Is there stillracism in our society?' are
> questions commonly asked in many nations.
>
> The big issue in Mauretania is whether or not slavery exists here.
>
> In parliament, in the mosque, lying in tents sipping sweet green tea,
> conversations invariably turn to the Haratin,
> so-called 'former slaves' and whether, in fact, to say 'former' is
correct.
>
> Arab-Berber Moors enslaved Black Africans before they invaded Spain in
the
> eighth century. Yet, it is only during th
> is century that slavery has been outlawed, most recently in 1980.
>
> Many Haratin, however, still provide unpaid services to their former
masters
> and, in return, the masters feed and cl
> oth them. In accordance with a local interpretation of Islam, masters
are
> meant to treat Haratin as well as their own
> children.
>
> Is this then slavery?
>
> The U.S. Congress says yes. In September, it imposed a ban on all
economic
> and military assistance to the government
> of Maurtitania until slavery is ''eliminated.''
>
> But the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mauritania say no.
> They report that slavery in Mauritania has
> ''virtually disappeared.''
>
> Even the Haratin disagree on their status. Mohammed ould Hamady, a
Haratin
> who was once Mauritania's representative
> to the UN, stresses that slavery here was never like it was practiced in
the
> West. He points out that ''intermarriage
> has always been common and acceptable'' and that ''the enslaved are a
class
> with mobility.''
>
> Hamidy notes that the Emir of the city of Atar is a Haratin.
> ''He is so black we call him Emir James Brown.'' And Hamidy's own father
was
> the chief of one of a powerful Moorish clans, whose members are both
Haratin
> and Arab Berbers.
>
> Hamidy further notes out that slaves are not the lowest caste in
traditional
> Moorish society. That place is reserved
> for the 'znaga' (shepherds), who are mostly Arab-Berber, not black.
''They
> are not only poorer than slaves,'' he says
> . ''They also lack the job security.''
>
> But other Haratin, like Messoud ould Boulkheir, who heads Action pour le
> Changement (AC), a political party for the
> Haratin, asserts that thousands of people are still enslaved with no
hope
> of being free. ''Many (in the desert interior) don't even know that
slavery
> has been abolished,'' he says.
>
> In the 'Edboy' (slave section) of Bootlimit, a town in the southwest
corner
> of the Sahara desert, people who call th
> emselves slaves say that, in various ways, they do not have control of
> their destinies. Imetha mint Sidaty, 41, complains that she has not been
> able to marry who she wished.
>
>
> Gargayte ould Meyssa, 35, says he divorced his wife because his master
would
> not let their children go to school. ''
> I did not want to be reproducing slaves,'' he says.
>
> For Kariya mint Mahomoud, 42, what is most unfair is that when her
father
> died, their master inherited his belonging
> s. Conflict over inheritance of slaves' property are indeed common and
cases
> often go before the Mauritanian courts.
>
> Other Haratin at Bootlimit, however, have fewer complaints. On the main
> street, Abd El Barka Ould Mbarek, a 20-year-
> old black man, stands holding hands with Mousa Ould Ahmed, an
Arab-Berber
> man of the same age. Both are wearing traditional blue 'boubous'
(robes).
> They say they are slave and master as well as best of friends.
>
> Some who call themselves slaves also admit they have no masters. And
others,
> with masters, say their masters have li
> ttle power over them.
>
> Hanna mint Souleymine (36) says she is one of 25 slaves born to Mohammed
> ould Bihizirde but that he is destitute. ''
> He has no animals, no wives, no children, no money, no house.'' He lives
> with her in the slave settlement. So why doesn't she leave him?
> ''Leave him!'' She laughs. ''He should leave us.''
>
> Souleymine's story is not uncommon. With recurring droughts, many
herders
> have lost their cattle and moved to the to
> wns with their families and slaves. Urban dwellers increased from 14
> percent of the population in 1970 to 50 percent in 1992 with the slaves
> often adapting better to urban life than their masters.
>
> Whether or not Mauritanians claim that slavery does or does not still
exist,
> most agree there are vestiges. Hindou m
> int Ainina, Editor-in-Chief of Le Calame, one of the leading independent
> newspapers in Nouakchott, argues that slaveryin Mauritania is largely
> psychological.
>
> ''There is the slave mentality and the master mentality. They both need
to
> change,'' she says.
>
> Others view slavery as an economic necessity. ''Recurring drought and no
> industry add up to no wage labor,'' says Ha
> bib Ould Nahfoudh, the executive secretary of SOS Esclave, a counselling
> and advocacy group for slaves. ''How else area freed slave and an
> impoverished master meant to survive?''
>
> Bad economic planning in the decades after independence has left
> Mauritanians amongst the most severely indebted peo
> ple in the world -- their nation's foreign debt was 1,163 U.S. dollars
per
> capita in 1994, according to the World Bank.
>
> While economic restructuring in the 1990s is considered a success by the
> World Bank, figures show that the purchasin
> g power of most Mauritanians has declined.
>
> Testimonies before two U.S. Congress Sub-Committees, however, neglected
to
> mention Mauritania's general social and e
> conomic situation. Instead, statements portrayed a system of
exploitation
> worse than what once existed in the United States.
>
>
> Congress was told that Arab ''slave raiders'' capture African women to
> ''breed slaves'' and that slaves endure exoti
> c tortures which can leave them paraplegic, or the 'insects in the ear
> torture' from which they go permanently insane
> and the 'buried in the hot sand torture,' which cooks them alive.
>
> One testimony claimed that slave women and children are regularly sold
for
> about 15 U.S. dollars a head. A receipt w
> as then submitted as evidence showing a sale and stating that the buyer
> ''accepts the slave in spite of her insubmissiveness.''
>
> But U.S. Embassy staff in Mauritania investigating the purchase
concluded
> that the signatures on the receipt were fo
> rged and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, William
Twaddell
> went on to dispute most of the testimonies.
>
> The U.S. foreign service may not know exactly what is happening at every
> oasis in Mauritania's Sahara desert, he sai
> d. But his staff had searched far and wide and could not confirm any
cases
> of involuntary servitude.
>
> Particularly suspect were assertions that slave raiders where kidnapping
> Africans, says Ms Ainina. She questions whe
> ther Americans are pointing their fingers at Mauritania or their own
past.
> Haratin are of African origin but they havelong had the same language,
> religion, customs and clans as Arab Berber Moors.
>
> Besides the U.S. Congress, few believe that black Mauritanians ethnic
> groups, which include the Hal-Pulaar, Soninke
> and Bambara tribes, are being enslaved by Moors, although these
communities
> do have their own traditional slave casteswithin their cultures.
>
> One senior U.S. official in Mauritania claims the stories were
fabricated by
> members of a liberation group for black
> Mauritanians called FLAM (Forces pour la Liberation des Africains
> Mauritaniens).
> ''These people have some legitimate grievances,'' said the official,
''but
> slavery is not one of them.''
>
> Hundreds of black Mauritanian have been reportedly tortured and killed
by
> the Moor-dominated government of Colonial
> Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya. About 70,000 were expelled to neighbouring
> Senegal between 1989-91 and the U.S. State Department reports that over
500
> Hal-Pulaar in Mauritania's armed forces were tortured to death during
the
> same period.
>
> But slavery, not ethnic and political oppression, was what FLAM used to
get
> Congress' attention, the U.S. official s
> aid. ''It knows that every congressman wants to be seen supporting an
anti-
> slavery bill.''
>
> The bill, however, is unlikely to have any great effect.
>
> It only states that the U.S. president ''should not,'' rather than
''must
> not,'' provide the Mauritanian government
> with economic and military assistance, says the senior U.S. official.
>
> In late October, the biggest U.S. navy ship that people here could
remember
> arrived in the port of Nouakchott, the c
> apital, to conduct joint exercises and training with the country's armed
> forces. (END/IPS/dh/kb/96) = 12080625 OLN011
>
> Origin: Rome/HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA/
> ----
>
> [c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
> All rights reserved
>
> May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
> service outside of the APC networks, without specific
> permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
> via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
> print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
> posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
> information about print or broadcast reproduction please
> contact the IPS coordinator at <online@ips.org>.
>
Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 00:59:10 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English Courses
Message-ID: <9612260859.AA35488@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
December 25, 1996
White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English
Courses
--------------------------------------------------
Related Article
* Jackson Says Black English Isn't a Separate
Language
--------------------------------------------------
By JAMES BENNET
[W] ASHINGTON -- Joining a rising chorus of
criticism, the Clinton administration Tuesday
formally rejected the idea that black English, or
Ebonics is a distinct language, saying that
programs based on it were ineligible for federal
support as bilingual education.
The administration issued its view, in the form of
a clarification by the Department of Education, in
response to a decision last week by the school
board in Oakland, Calif., to recognize black
English as a separate language with roots in
Africa.
"Elevating black English to the status of a
language is not the way to raise standards of
achievement in our schools and for our students,"
Education Secretary Richard Riley said in a
statement. "The administration's policy is that
Ebonics is a nonstandard form of English and not a
foreign language."
Tuesday's move amounted to a pre-emptive strike by
the administration. While Oakland officials had
left open the possibility of seeking federal money
for bilingual education, they have not done so.
And Tuesday, Darolyn Davis, a spokeswoman for the
Oakland Unified School District, denied that they
ever intended to.
"The school district has never, and did not intend
to, go after federal funds, bilingual funding,"
Ms. Davis said.
She added that the district's intentions had been
widely misinterpreted. "The goal and the intent of
the district's policy are to insure that every
child in Oakland speaks, writes and comprehends
standard American English," she said. "It would be
a crime, it really would be a crime, to not teach
students standard American English."
The decision by the Oakland board has been widely
criticized, with liberals like the Rev. Jesse
Jackson lining up with conservatives like William
Bennett to deplore it as lowering expectations for
black children.
On Sunday, Jackson called the decision "an
unacceptable surrender, borderlining on disgrace."
The National Association for the Advancement of
Colored People has also opposed classifying black
English as a language apart.
The White House did not hesitate to reinforce
Riley's message Tuesday. "It's a big mistake,"
Rahm Emanuel, an adviser to President Clinton on
domestic policy, said of the Oakland decision.
"Just when the debate around the country is how do
we raise standards, this is going the other way."
David Frank, a department spokesman, said that
public speculation about whether Ebonics programs
might qualify for federal financing had prompted
the clarification. "There's been a lot of interest
in the press about it, a lot of stories in the
last week," Frank said.
In 1981, Ronald Reagan's Department of Education
issued the same ruling, calling black English "a
form of English and not a separate and distinct
language." It was not immediately clear how easily
the department could have reversed that view, had
it chosen to.
As the Reagan ruling suggests, academics and
teachers have for decades debated whether black
English should be recognized as its own tongue, a
question charged with issues of race and class.
In Oakland, administrators hoped that by
recognizing the speech patterns of students
speaking black English, teachers could better
instruct them in standard English, said Ms. Davis,
the spokeswoman. While details of the black
English program remain to be worked out, teachers
might receive merit pay for studying black English
and using their new expertise in their lessons.
While some specialists fear that classifying black
English as a separate language could stigmatize
children who speak it, others argue that too
little has been done to counter the linguistic
legacies of slavery, segregation and the inner
city.
Under the fiscal 1997 budget, children who speak
foreign languages are eligible for $262 million in
Department of Education money for bilingual
education. While the overwhelming majority who
qualify speak Spanish, more than 100 languages are
represented in the federal programs, said Delia
Pompa, the director of the office of Bilingual
Education and Minority Languages Affairs.
Ms. Pompa said that federal grants could be used
to train teachers, to hire teachers' aides who
speak the foreign language, for developing a
curriculum, or other purposes.
Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company
Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 01:04:00 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: I am desperately looking for a Wife !!!
Message-ID: <9612260904.AA34738@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-King
Lesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADC
HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly so
unsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regional
leaders to help him find someone to marry.
The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates when
officially opening a recent summit of Southern African Development
Community (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt for
a wife "a regional affair."
In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,
says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he departed
from his prepared speech and started talking about his personal
affairs.
"The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially because
my mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasingly
difficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompanied
by their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.
The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence of
the sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,
which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman.
"I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partners
with such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring to
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before had
married Grace Marufu.
And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who had
just announced his romance with the widow of former Mozambican
President Samora Machel, Graca.
The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had to
pick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him in
the traditional Swazi reed dance.
Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President Ketumile
Masire took up the king's challenge.
"When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"
said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide one
candidate for you."
If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesotho,
he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who was
killed in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife from
within the community.
The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of the
local girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that they
Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 01:16:36 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Looking for a wife !!!!
Message-ID: <9612260916.AA34506@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Oops, I omitted the last line in my previous posting...so here it is
again.
Good luck to the Clown (Oops, KING).
Sleep well,
Madiba.
25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-King
Lesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADC
HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly so
unsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regional
leaders to help him find someone to marry.
The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates when
officially opening a recent summit of Southern African Development
Community (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt for
a wife "a regional affair."
In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,
says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he departed
from his prepared speech and started talking about his personal
affairs.
"The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially because
my mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasingly
difficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompanied
by their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.
The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence of
the sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,
which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman.
"I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partners
with such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring to
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before had
married Grace Marufu.
And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who had
just announced his romance with the widow of former Mozambican
President Samora Machel, Graca.
The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had to
pick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him in
the traditional Swazi reed dance.
Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President Ketumile
Masire took up the king's challenge.
"When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"
said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide one
candidate for you."
If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesotho,
he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who was
killed in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife from
within the community.
The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of the
local girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that they
might be spotted by the youthful king.
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
Date: Tue, 26 Dec 1995 17:47:48 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Looking for a wife !!!!
Message-ID: <30E00B14.4462@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Madiba Saidy wrote:
>=20
> Oops, I omitted the last line in my previous posting...so here it is
> again.
>=20
> Good luck to the Clown (Oops, KING).
>=20
> Sleep well,
>=20
> Madiba.
> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
>=20
> 25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-King
>=20
> Lesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADC
>=20
>=20
>=20
> HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly =
so
> unsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regio=
nal
> leaders to help him find someone to marry.
>=20
> The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates when
> officially opening a recent summit of Southern African Development
> Community (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt =
for
> a wife "a regional affair."
>=20
> In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,
> says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he depar=
ted
> from his prepared speech and started talking about his personal
> affairs.
>=20
> "The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially becaus=
e
> my mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasing=
ly
> difficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompan=
ied
> by their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.
>=20
> The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence =
of
> the sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,
> which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman.
>=20
> "I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partners
> with such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring to
> Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before had
> married Grace Marufu.
>=20
> And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who had
> just announced his romance with the widow of former Mozambican
> President Samora Machel, Graca.
>=20
> The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had =
to
> pick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him i=
n
> the traditional Swazi reed dance.
>=20
> Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President Ketumile
> Masire took up the king's challenge.
>=20
> "When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"
> said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide one
> candidate for you."
>=20
> If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesoth=
o,
> he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who was
> killed in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife f=
rom
> within the community.
>=20
> The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of =
the
> local girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that t=
hey
> might be spotted by the youthful king.
>=20
> --
> ********************************************************************
> ** Madiba Saidy **
> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
> ** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
> ********************************************************************
MR. SAIDY!!
THERE CAN BE NOTHING CLOWNISH ABOUT SOLICITING COMMUNAL HELP TO HUNT
FOR A SUITABLE SPOUSE.IT MAY SOUND RIDICULOUS TO THE WESTERN MEDIA, BUT
WHO GIVES A HECK ABOUT WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT OUR CULTURE?! ALL THAT
MATTERS IS THAT THIS PRACTICE HAS WORKED REASONABLY WELL FOR OUR
CULTURE; AND ITS MOST LIKELY GOING TO WORK EVEN BETTER WHEN PRACTISED=20
BY THE African Royalty ITSELF.
REGARDS BASSSS!! =20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 19:30:26 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19961226185225.AAA17198@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Mats Utbult has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mats
please send an introduction of your self to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 13:57:55 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: CHICAGO Software Developers (fwd)
Message-ID: <9612262157.AA35462@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
> I am looking for skilled software developers in the Chicago area.
> Target platform is Microsoft Windows (95 and NT). Skills in one
> or more of the following tools preferred:
>
> Microsoft Visual Basic
> Borland Delphi
> Microsoft Visual C++
> Java
> Other Client/Server development tools will be considered.
>
> Experience in database schema design and SQL language appreciated.
> Experience with OOP, OLE, OLE Automation, software/ object modeling
> tools using Booch notation, UML, etc. a big plus.
>
> Please e-mail inquiries or resume in plain ASCII text to: jango@msn.com.
>
> Thanks,
>
> -Taiwo
Good luck!
Madiba.
Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 14:54:18 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Netscape Communicator aka Netscape 4.0
Message-ID: <9612262254.AA15116@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
by Yael Li-Ron
(December 23, 1996) -- Netscape today unveiled the first public beta release
of its much-anticipated Communicator package, Navigator's next generation.
Communicator is a communication and collaboration suite, featuring Navigator
for Web browsing, Messenger for e-mail, Collabra for discussion groups,
Conference for whiteboarding and chat, and more.
Communicator supports platform-independent, open Internet standards for all
of its components, which should make corporate-wide implementation of the
suite fairly attractive to IS managers. For example, the e-mail module
(Messenger) supports POP3, SMTP, and IMAP4. To enable rich-text messages,
Messenger supports HTML for color, text attributes, and alignment, as well
as inline images. The Conference module supports the H.323 standard, which
enables users of different whiteboards or chat clients to interact.
Communicator's user interface is a significant improvement over previous
Navigator releases. The attractive, sculpted toolbars look contemporary,
and offer new functionality, such as drag-and-drop, right-clicking, and
complete customization.
A toolbar for quick-access to Communicator's main features (browser, inbox,
discussions, and HTML editing) may be floating or docked to the bottom of
the screen.
You may download the complete Communicator (9.5MB) from PC World Online (see
link to your right). This configuration includes the entire package,
including plug-ins. Another version, which includes only the browser and
e-mail parts, may be downloaded from Netscape's home page.
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 10:13:42 +0100 (MET)
From: m_utbult@algonet.se (Mats Utbult)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <v02140b01aee94e626272@[192.0.2.1]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I am journalist, live in Sweden, and I am planning a journey to Gambia. I
have found some information on Internet and understand that Gambia is going
through an important and uncertain time now. This will be me second visit
to Africa, 1986 I stayed one month in Guinea Bissau and wrote about the
swedish aid, for the tradeunion paper of swedish blue collar state
employees. Today I am woring as a freelance, mainly on work and IT. The
journey to Gambia I will make with my daughter Matilda, 7 years, and it
will be a holiday trip. But as a journalist I want to know as much as
possible about the country I visit ant therefore I join this list.
But I have to confess that I am a little confused: the two first letters I
receive are about internet tools - interesting enough, but the connection
seem to be with gambians working in USA rather than with the Gambia as
such?
Yours sincerely
Mats
Mats Utbult
____________________________________________________________________
Telefon:
08 84 24 60 jobb 84 42 60 fax 84 51 51 hem 010 289 91 26 mobil
Adress arbetet:
Hornsgatan 113 N2,
117 28 Stockholm
Hemadress:
Ludvigsbergsgatan 35 nb
118 23 Stockholm
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 11:19:58 +500
From: "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Request Membership to Gambia-l
Message-ID: <B2C7F9D1972@vpt.gwu.edu>
From: MJagana@aol.com
Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 19:30:19 -0500
Toni/Listing Manager,
Could you add Momodou Jagana to the list. His e-mail address is:
MJagana@aol.com
Thank you and Happy New Year to all Gambia-l netters.
Adama Kah
The George Washington University
Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
2121 I St., NW
Rice Hall, Suite 707
Washington, D.C. 20052
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:09:13 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19961227163118.AAA27452@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Dede Williams has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Dede
please send an introduction of your self to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:09:13 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <19961227163118.AAB27452@LOCALNAME>
> I am journalist, live in Sweden, and I am planning a journey to Gambia. I
> have found some information on Internet and understand that Gambia is going
> through an important and uncertain time now. This will be me second visit
> to Africa, 1986 I stayed one month in Guinea Bissau and wrote about the
> swedish aid, for the tradeunion paper of swedish blue collar state
> employees. Today I am woring as a freelance, mainly on work and IT. The
> journey to Gambia I will make with my daughter Matilda, 7 years, and it
> will be a holiday trip. But as a journalist I want to know as much as
> possible about the country I visit ant therefore I join this list.
> But I have to confess that I am a little confused: the two first letters I
> receive are about internet tools - interesting enough, but the connection
> seem to be with gambians working in USA rather than with the Gambia as
> such?
>
>
> Yours sincerely
>
> Mats
>
> Mats Utbult
>
> ____________________________________________________________________
Hej Mats,
Welcome to the list once again. The list is set in a way that a new
member gets a letter confirming his/her subscription and the usual
welcoming letter.
GAMBIA-L is aimed at providing Gambians and those interested in Gambian
and related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and
exchange ideas and information of common interest. The list consists of both
Gambian and none Gambian members including your own fellow country men.
We do have some members in The Gambia, Canada, The UK, Germany,
Holland, Norway, Japan etc...
Being in America or Denmark does not make us less Gambians, so you
are free to send any enquiry about the Gambia to the list. I am sure
you will get a reply from one of us perhaps immediately or after the
holidays.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:18:20 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19961227164024.AAA28506@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Momodou Jagana has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Jagana
please send an introduction of your self to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 10:50:58 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Visa Loottery (DV-98) (fwd)
Message-ID: <9612271850.AA13134@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Diversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)
The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) will
begin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.
Any
entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.
Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:
Canada,
China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El
Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Korea,
Vietnam,
and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories. (Persons born in
Hong
Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)
If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how
to
enter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of
State's
Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name and
address.
You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill (callers
must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to you within
three business days. If you are overseas, please contact the nearest U.S.
embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.
=======================================================================
SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION
========================================================================
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
DEPARTMENT OF STATE
[Public Notice 2474]
Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the Diversity
Immigrant (DV-98) Visa Program
ACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourth
year of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
This public notice provides information on the procedures for
obtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visas
to be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. This
notice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections
201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration and
Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).
Readers should note that the Department published amendments to its
regulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,
1996. [61 FR 1523.]
Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas To
Be Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998
Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the
Immigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effective
for Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of
55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons from
countries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.
The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will be
held from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. This
will give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ample
time to mail in an entry.
How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?
The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. A
greater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lower
immigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,
however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas by
natives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their Fiscal
Year 1998 allotments are:
Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africa
and adjacent islands.
Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainland
and Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (Hong
Kong is eligible).
Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain
(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (Northern
Ireland is eligible).
North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country this
year; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)
Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,
and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.
South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includes
all countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,
Jamaica, and Mexico.
Who Is Eligible?
``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.
``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the United
States has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last five
fiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, or
family or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Each
year the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family and
employment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscal
years to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annual
diversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and therefore
ineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, The
Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependent
territories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,
Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.
Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply for
this year's lottery.
What Are the Requirements?
In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants must
either (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) within
the past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupation
that requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA
203(c)(2).
There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed to
enter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the English
alphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:
1. Applicant's Full Name
Last Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name
(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)
Example: Public, George Quincy
2. Applicant's Date and Place of Birth
Date of birth: Day, Month, Year
Example: 15 November 1961
Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, Country
Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany
Please use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,
Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use at
the time of birth.
3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and Minor
Children, if Any
The spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-
98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain a
visa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21
years of age and unmarried.
Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivative
status.
4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if Possible
The mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be to
that address that the notification letter for the persons who are
registered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.
5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth
6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the Principal
Applicant
The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the
photograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application with
clear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam the
mail processing equipment.)
7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the Entry
The applicant must sign the entry using his or her normal
signature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted by
the applicant or someone else.
(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs to
submit a signature and photograph.)
This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one of
six postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must use
the correct postal zip code designated for their native region (see
addresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter or
business-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,
and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the English
alphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards are
not acceptable.
Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during the
registration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualify
individuals from registration for this program. See INA
204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specified
registration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entries
sent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.
All mail received during the registration period will be individually
numbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardless
of time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will be
registered and then notified as specified below.
Where Should Entries Be Sent?
Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Code
for Each Region.
Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USA
South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,
National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USA
Europe: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USA
Africa: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USA
Oceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USA
North America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH
00215, USA
Is It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?
The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up to
the applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can be
completed without assistance following these simple instructions.
However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is their
choice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultants
assisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.
Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitant
rates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is made
at random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances of
being chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service that
claims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something it
cannot deliver.
Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company or
consultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish to
contact their local consumer affairs office or the National Fraud
Information Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.
Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints against
businesses in the United States.
How Will Winners Be Notified?
Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified by
mail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.
Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrant
visa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV case
processing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visa
application process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.
law to be issued a visa.
Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automatically
guarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,
because the number of entries selected and registered is greater than
the number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,
therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applications
quickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program for
Fiscal Year 1998 will end.
Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?
The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is also
available 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by calling
the Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-
8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear some
basic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to provide
their name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed to
them. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.
embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.
Mary A. Ryan,
Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.
[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 4710-06-P
Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 19:57:50 -0500
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: RE: introduction
Message-ID: <961227195749_1356895872@emout12.mail.aol.com>
hello to all of you and i am glad to be added on your mailing list. however i
will a basic
introduction of myself.
name : momodou jagana
native: gambian/sarahullay
educatin: ACCA gradute from thames valley university and emile woolfe
colleges
that is it basically and i hope to talk to your guys
and thank you all
momodou jagana
Date: Sat, 28 Dec 1996 10:19:38 +0000 (GMT)
From: J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Introduction
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.961228100845.24689C-100000@kite.cen.brad.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Well, I am not too sure what you may be looking for in an introductioin
of this nature and so I have decided to be rather brief if not precise:
I am a postgraduate student at the Development and Project Planning
Centre of the University of Bradford. I an pursueing an MSc in
Macro-economic Policy and Planning in Developong Countries. Prior to my
departure, I worked with the Ministry of Education as an Education
Planner/Economist in the Planning Unit. I have also taught for some years.
I look forwarrd to a fruitful relationship with other colleagues of Gambia-L.
I wish you all a prosperous New Year.
Thanks
Jawara
On Tue, 24 Dec 1996 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> Merry Christmas to everyone. Jawara Gaye, Nemeh Njie and Oliver
> roberts are all added to the list and as a custom, we expect
> to have an introduction from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l and
> please send an intro to the list.
>
> Regards
> Momodou Camara
>
Date: Sat, 28 Dec 1996 02:55:44 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rockerfeller foundation workshop. (fwd)
Message-ID: <9612281055.AA15232@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Hi Folks,
Here is more info. about the Rockefeller foundation dissertation
workshop to be held at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
For info. about the U.S. venues, please refer to an earlier posting (I
think it was posted by Ndella Njie...not sure!) to the List.
Good night.
Madiba.
> Dear Mr. Saidy,
>
> The dissertation research workshop is intended for students who intend to
> carry out field work in Africa and whose work is in some way related to
> development issues. If you think that your work meets these criteria, an
> application can be submitted until January 31, 1997 ( the brochure says
> January 15). The application should consist of a letter from you indicating
> your academic background, program of study, and general areas of research
> interest; a six to ten page research proposal indicating the problem,
> theoretical focus, questions to be answered and program of field work and
> methods to be employed; and a letter of reference from your actual or
> probable dissertation supervisor. A c-v and/or graduate transcript would
> also be useful.
>
> Yours sincerely,
>
> Bruce Berman (Professor and coordinator of the Queens program).
