Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Moving

by "Brian Hubbard" <

2) NYTIMES: English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognized

by

3) Re: Old Family Recipe !!!

by

4) New member

by

5) Brain Teaser

by Debbie Proctor <

6) suspend my membership until further notice

by

7) Re: To subscribe or unsubscribe

by

8) Re: New member

by

9) New members

by

10) Re: MONEY TRANSFER

by Yaya Jallow <

11) Re: Old Family Recipe !!!

by

12) Re: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?

by "Jarju Malafy" <

13) White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English Courses

by

14) I am desperately looking for a Wife !!!

by

15) Looking for a wife !!!!

by

16) Re: Looking for a wife !!!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

17) New Member

by

18) CHICAGO Software Developers (fwd)

by

19) Netscape Communicator aka Netscape 4.0

by

20) Re: New Member

by

21) Request Membership to Gambia-l

by "Adama Kah" <

22) New Member

by

23) Re: New Member

by

24) New Member

by

25) Visa Loottery (DV-98) (fwd)

by

26) RE: introduction

by

27) RE: Introduction

by J GAYE <

28) Re: Rockerfeller foundation workshop. (fwd)

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Dec 96 16:24:58 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Moving

Message-ID: <



Amadou,



I will be moving to New Orleans in the next week and my computer will be down.

I f I could cancel my subscription for a brief while I would appreciate your

help. Also if anyone is down in New Orleans let me know! I'd love to get

together and see the sights.



Babanding



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Dec 1996 16:05:11 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: NYTIMES: English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognized

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



December 20, 1996



English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognized



By PETER APPLEBOME



[I] n a decision that touches on explosive

educational and racial issues, the Oakland,

Calif., school board officially declared Wednesday

that many of its 28,000 black students did not

speak standard English, but a distinctive language

spoken by American blacks.



The decision, in effect, describes black English

as not merely a dialect of standard English, but a

separate language with roots in Africa, which the

district and some linguists call Ebonics, from the

combination of the words "ebony" and "phonics."



The school system says its goal is to better teach

standard English and other academic subjects to

black students by acknowledging the language

spoken by many inner-city blacks. Although there

is an intense debate at many urban school systems

over how to treat black English, no other school

system has adopted such a measure.



"The goal is to give African-American students the

ability to have standard English proficiency in

reading, writing and speaking," said Sherri

Willis, a spokeswoman for the district. "To do

that, we are recognizing that many students bring

to the classroom a different language, Ebonics."



But some critics described the policy as a cynical

ploy to get federal funds through bilingual

programs rather than a valid educational approach

and said it would have the result of further

stigmatizing inner-city blacks and reinforcing

speech patterns that leave them outside the

national mainstream.



"They see it as a case where Latinos can get

funds, but not black children," said John H.

McWhorter, a professor of linguistic and

African-American studies at the University of

California at Berkeley, who is black. "But I know

that Latinos speak a different language. I know my

cousins don't speak a different language. It's an

insult to the cognitive abilities of black

children."



Oakland officials say the purpose of the decision

is purely educational, although they acknowledge

the policy could also allow the financially

troubled district to apply for the same federal

funds available for bilingual programs for

Hispanic and Asian students.



Details of the new policy are still being worked

out, and no cost figures have been developed. But

teachers could receive merit pay for studying

black English and using their knowledge of it in

their lessons through better communication and

showing respect for the students' cultural

distinctiveness. Unlike standard bilingual

programs, courses would not be taught in black

English.



The resolution passed unanimously by the school

board of the 52,000-student district declares that

all teachers should be trained to respect the

Ebonics language spoken by many of their black

students. Some scholars say Ebonics reflects the

West African and Niger-Congo linguistic elements

shared by many blacks, characterized by distinct

grammar and syntax patterns like the absence of

forms of the verb "to be."



Blacks make up 53 percent of the district's

enrollment. But they make up 71 percent of special

education students and only 37 percent of students

in gifted and talented classes. Blacks' 1.8 grade

point average on a 4.0 scale is the lowest in the

district.



The racial breakdown of other students in the

district is 7 percent white, 1 percent native

American, 20 percent Hispanic, 20 percent Asian

and 2 percent other.



Asian and Hispanic students are eligible for $262

million in Department of Education Title 7 funds

that will provide bilingual education for 700,000

children under the fiscal 1997 budget. Some blacks

educators have argued similar funds should be

eligible for blacks.



Oakland officials said they expected most of the

cost of the new policy to come from reallocating

existing financing, but they left open the

possibility of applying for Title 7 funds.

However, Rick Miller, a spokesman for the

Department of Education in Washington, said

federal law specifically says the Department of

Education views black English as a form of

English, not a separate language eligible for

Title 7 funds.



John Baugh, a professor of education and

linguistics at Stanford University, who is

teaching this year at Swarthmore College, said the

board was addressing a valid issue. Baugh, who is

black, said that whatever one thought of the

board's action, there were enduring linguistic

legacies from slavery, segregation and the

continuing isolation of inner-cities blacks that

affect black academic achievement.



He said he had reservations about viewing Ebonics

as a separate language. But he said there should

be resources to deal with black linguistic

distinctiveness.



"It would be misleading for the public to equate

the language of the descendants of slaves with the

linguistic problems of new immigrants from

Russia," he said.



"But having said that, there are very few

instances where school districts have adequately

tried to address the linguistic consequences of

slavery. The people involved here have the best

interests of the students at heart, so I think

it's unfair to be exceedingly critical on

linguistic grounds when they're trying to help."



Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company



----------------------------------------------------------

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Dec 1996 17:01:11 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Old Family Recipe !!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Madiba,



Do you know of any non-alcoholic substitutes for the rum? I have always liked

the look of rum cake, but the rum has always been the reason I couldn't sink my

teeth into a slice.



A peaceful holiday and a bountiful new year.



Soffie Ceesay and family



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 10:59:16 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19961223102048.AAA28520@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Cherno Jaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Cherno and

please send an intro to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 09:10:07 -0800 (PST)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To:

Subject: Brain Teaser

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I saw this on a bullentin board in our union building and thought I would

pass it on to those who have not left for the holidays.



Why is there 24 hours in a day??? (Not the Scientific Answer) If you take

the circle of the clock and divide it into equal parts you don't get

24.







++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 22:12:06 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: suspend my membership until further notice

Message-ID: <



hello toni

please suspend my membership until further notice. I will be out of the

country until end of January.



Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you and all the list members.



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 15:01:58 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: To subscribe or unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Momodou Camara,



Please kindly add Jawara Gaye to our List. Jawara was a colleague of

mine at Fourah Bay. Now he is at Bradford (UK) pursuing a masters

degree.



His address is:

company enjoyable.



Lamin.



PS: I send you this message despite the tips on subscription you

sent to the List before because I am trying to subscribe a third party.

Or, does it work even in such circumstances?



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 03:46:30 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Manager,



Please add the following Gambians to the list:



Dede Williams, D.N



Neneh Njie and Oliver Roberts,



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 11:18:42 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19961224104024.AAA25410@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Merry Christmas to everyone. Jawara Gaye, Nemeh Njie and Oliver

roberts are all added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l and

please send an intro to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 11:52:01 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: MONEY TRANSFER

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I am looking for alternative money transfer service to The Gambia,

something comparable to Western Union. I understand that there is a group

down in Washington that offers such a service, could they forward a

personal email to me with a brief description of their service and

associted fees. I would also welcome a list of other comapnies that may

offer the service.



Thank you all and happy holidays.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 12:20:26 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Old Family Recipe !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Madiba,



Do you know of any non-alcoholic substitutes for the rum? I have

always liked the look of rum cake, but the rum has always been the

reason I couldn't sink my teeth into a slice.



A peaceful holiday and a bountiful new year.



Soffie Ceesay and family

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Hi Soffie,



I don't know of any non-alcoholic substitute(s) for the rum...I believe

it is the major ingredient.



You may want to try

couple of days, otherwise I would've checked it out for you.



Happy holidays.



Cheers,

Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 18:41:50 -0500

From: "Jarju Malafy" <

To: <

"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> From: Momodou Camara <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?

> Date: Thursday, December 12, 1996 5:18 PM

>

> Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.

>

> *** 08-Dec-96 ***

>

> Title: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?

>

> (ATTN EDITORS: The following story is another in a series

> intended to mark HUMAN RIGHTS DAY - Tuesday, December 10)

>

> By David Hecht

>

> BOOTLIMIT, Mauritania, Dec 8 (IPS) - 'Are immigrants stealing our jobs?'

'Is

> government too intrusive?' 'Is there stillracism in our society?' are

> questions commonly asked in many nations.

>

> The big issue in Mauretania is whether or not slavery exists here.

>

> In parliament, in the mosque, lying in tents sipping sweet green tea,

> conversations invariably turn to the Haratin,

> so-called 'former slaves' and whether, in fact, to say 'former' is

correct.

>

> Arab-Berber Moors enslaved Black Africans before they invaded Spain in

the

> eighth century. Yet, it is only during th

> is century that slavery has been outlawed, most recently in 1980.

>

> Many Haratin, however, still provide unpaid services to their former

masters

> and, in return, the masters feed and cl

> oth them. In accordance with a local interpretation of Islam, masters

are

> meant to treat Haratin as well as their own

> children.

>

> Is this then slavery?

>

> The U.S. Congress says yes. In September, it imposed a ban on all

economic

> and military assistance to the government

> of Maurtitania until slavery is ''eliminated.''

>

> But the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mauritania say no.

> They report that slavery in Mauritania has

> ''virtually disappeared.''

>

> Even the Haratin disagree on their status. Mohammed ould Hamady, a

Haratin

> who was once Mauritania's representative

> to the UN, stresses that slavery here was never like it was practiced in

the

> West. He points out that ''intermarriage

> has always been common and acceptable'' and that ''the enslaved are a

class

> with mobility.''

>

> Hamidy notes that the Emir of the city of Atar is a Haratin.

> ''He is so black we call him Emir James Brown.'' And Hamidy's own father

was

> the chief of one of a powerful Moorish clans, whose members are both

Haratin

> and Arab Berbers.

>

> Hamidy further notes out that slaves are not the lowest caste in

traditional

> Moorish society. That place is reserved

> for the 'znaga' (shepherds), who are mostly Arab-Berber, not black.

''They

> are not only poorer than slaves,'' he says

> . ''They also lack the job security.''

>

> But other Haratin, like Messoud ould Boulkheir, who heads Action pour le

> Changement (AC), a political party for the

> Haratin, asserts that thousands of people are still enslaved with no

hope

> of being free. ''Many (in the desert interior) don't even know that

slavery

> has been abolished,'' he says.

>

> In the 'Edboy' (slave section) of Bootlimit, a town in the southwest

corner

> of the Sahara desert, people who call th

> emselves slaves say that, in various ways, they do not have control of

> their destinies. Imetha mint Sidaty, 41, complains that she has not been

> able to marry who she wished.

>

>

> Gargayte ould Meyssa, 35, says he divorced his wife because his master

would

> not let their children go to school. ''

> I did not want to be reproducing slaves,'' he says.

>

> For Kariya mint Mahomoud, 42, what is most unfair is that when her

father

> died, their master inherited his belonging

> s. Conflict over inheritance of slaves' property are indeed common and

cases

> often go before the Mauritanian courts.

>

> Other Haratin at Bootlimit, however, have fewer complaints. On the main

> street, Abd El Barka Ould Mbarek, a 20-year-

> old black man, stands holding hands with Mousa Ould Ahmed, an

Arab-Berber

> man of the same age. Both are wearing traditional blue 'boubous'

(robes).

> They say they are slave and master as well as best of friends.

>

> Some who call themselves slaves also admit they have no masters. And

others,

> with masters, say their masters have li

> ttle power over them.

>

> Hanna mint Souleymine (36) says she is one of 25 slaves born to Mohammed

> ould Bihizirde but that he is destitute. ''

> He has no animals, no wives, no children, no money, no house.'' He lives



> with her in the slave settlement. So why doesn't she leave him?

> ''Leave him!'' She laughs. ''He should leave us.''

>

> Souleymine's story is not uncommon. With recurring droughts, many

herders

> have lost their cattle and moved to the to

> wns with their families and slaves. Urban dwellers increased from 14

> percent of the population in 1970 to 50 percent in 1992 with the slaves

> often adapting better to urban life than their masters.

>

> Whether or not Mauritanians claim that slavery does or does not still

exist,

> most agree there are vestiges. Hindou m

> int Ainina, Editor-in-Chief of Le Calame, one of the leading independent



> newspapers in Nouakchott, argues that slaveryin Mauritania is largely

> psychological.

>

> ''There is the slave mentality and the master mentality. They both need

to

> change,'' she says.

>

> Others view slavery as an economic necessity. ''Recurring drought and no

> industry add up to no wage labor,'' says Ha

> bib Ould Nahfoudh, the executive secretary of SOS Esclave, a counselling



> and advocacy group for slaves. ''How else area freed slave and an

> impoverished master meant to survive?''

>

> Bad economic planning in the decades after independence has left

> Mauritanians amongst the most severely indebted peo

> ple in the world -- their nation's foreign debt was 1,163 U.S. dollars

per

> capita in 1994, according to the World Bank.

>

> While economic restructuring in the 1990s is considered a success by the

> World Bank, figures show that the purchasin

> g power of most Mauritanians has declined.

>

> Testimonies before two U.S. Congress Sub-Committees, however, neglected

to

> mention Mauritania's general social and e

> conomic situation. Instead, statements portrayed a system of

exploitation

> worse than what once existed in the United States.

>

>

> Congress was told that Arab ''slave raiders'' capture African women to

> ''breed slaves'' and that slaves endure exoti

> c tortures which can leave them paraplegic, or the 'insects in the ear

> torture' from which they go permanently insane

> and the 'buried in the hot sand torture,' which cooks them alive.

>

> One testimony claimed that slave women and children are regularly sold

for

> about 15 U.S. dollars a head. A receipt w

> as then submitted as evidence showing a sale and stating that the buyer

> ''accepts the slave in spite of her insubmissiveness.''

>

> But U.S. Embassy staff in Mauritania investigating the purchase

concluded

> that the signatures on the receipt were fo

> rged and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, William

Twaddell

> went on to dispute most of the testimonies.

>

> The U.S. foreign service may not know exactly what is happening at every

> oasis in Mauritania's Sahara desert, he sai

> d. But his staff had searched far and wide and could not confirm any

cases

> of involuntary servitude.

>

> Particularly suspect were assertions that slave raiders where kidnapping

> Africans, says Ms Ainina. She questions whe

> ther Americans are pointing their fingers at Mauritania or their own

past.

> Haratin are of African origin but they havelong had the same language,

> religion, customs and clans as Arab Berber Moors.

>

> Besides the U.S. Congress, few believe that black Mauritanians ethnic

> groups, which include the Hal-Pulaar, Soninke

> and Bambara tribes, are being enslaved by Moors, although these

communities

> do have their own traditional slave casteswithin their cultures.

>

> One senior U.S. official in Mauritania claims the stories were

fabricated by

> members of a liberation group for black

> Mauritanians called FLAM (Forces pour la Liberation des Africains

> Mauritaniens).

> ''These people have some legitimate grievances,'' said the official,

''but

> slavery is not one of them.''

>

> Hundreds of black Mauritanian have been reportedly tortured and killed

by

> the Moor-dominated government of Colonial

> Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya. About 70,000 were expelled to neighbouring

> Senegal between 1989-91 and the U.S. State Department reports that over

500

> Hal-Pulaar in Mauritania's armed forces were tortured to death during

the

> same period.

>

> But slavery, not ethnic and political oppression, was what FLAM used to

get

> Congress' attention, the U.S. official s

> aid. ''It knows that every congressman wants to be seen supporting an

anti-

> slavery bill.''

>

> The bill, however, is unlikely to have any great effect.

>

> It only states that the U.S. president ''should not,'' rather than

''must

> not,'' provide the Mauritanian government

> with economic and military assistance, says the senior U.S. official.

>

> In late October, the biggest U.S. navy ship that people here could

remember

> arrived in the port of Nouakchott, the c

> apital, to conduct joint exercises and training with the country's armed



> forces. (END/IPS/dh/kb/96) = 12080625 OLN011

>

> Origin: Rome/HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA/

> ----

>

> [c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

> All rights reserved

>

> May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

> service outside of the APC networks, without specific

> permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

> via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

> print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

> posting, send a message to <

> information about print or broadcast reproduction please

> contact the IPS coordinator at <

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 00:59:10 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English Courses

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



December 25, 1996



White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English

Courses



--------------------------------------------------

Related Article

* Jackson Says Black English Isn't a Separate

Language

--------------------------------------------------



By JAMES BENNET



[W] ASHINGTON -- Joining a rising chorus of

criticism, the Clinton administration Tuesday

formally rejected the idea that black English, or

Ebonics is a distinct language, saying that

programs based on it were ineligible for federal

support as bilingual education.



The administration issued its view, in the form of

a clarification by the Department of Education, in

response to a decision last week by the school

board in Oakland, Calif., to recognize black

English as a separate language with roots in

Africa.



"Elevating black English to the status of a

language is not the way to raise standards of

achievement in our schools and for our students,"

Education Secretary Richard Riley said in a

statement. "The administration's policy is that

Ebonics is a nonstandard form of English and not a

foreign language."



Tuesday's move amounted to a pre-emptive strike by

the administration. While Oakland officials had

left open the possibility of seeking federal money

for bilingual education, they have not done so.

And Tuesday, Darolyn Davis, a spokeswoman for the

Oakland Unified School District, denied that they

ever intended to.



"The school district has never, and did not intend

to, go after federal funds, bilingual funding,"

Ms. Davis said.



She added that the district's intentions had been

widely misinterpreted. "The goal and the intent of

the district's policy are to insure that every

child in Oakland speaks, writes and comprehends

standard American English," she said. "It would be

a crime, it really would be a crime, to not teach

students standard American English."



The decision by the Oakland board has been widely

criticized, with liberals like the Rev. Jesse

Jackson lining up with conservatives like William

Bennett to deplore it as lowering expectations for

black children.



On Sunday, Jackson called the decision "an

unacceptable surrender, borderlining on disgrace."

The National Association for the Advancement of

Colored People has also opposed classifying black

English as a language apart.



The White House did not hesitate to reinforce

Riley's message Tuesday. "It's a big mistake,"

Rahm Emanuel, an adviser to President Clinton on

domestic policy, said of the Oakland decision.

"Just when the debate around the country is how do

we raise standards, this is going the other way."



David Frank, a department spokesman, said that

public speculation about whether Ebonics programs

might qualify for federal financing had prompted

the clarification. "There's been a lot of interest

in the press about it, a lot of stories in the

last week," Frank said.



In 1981, Ronald Reagan's Department of Education

issued the same ruling, calling black English "a

form of English and not a separate and distinct

language." It was not immediately clear how easily

the department could have reversed that view, had

it chosen to.



As the Reagan ruling suggests, academics and

teachers have for decades debated whether black

English should be recognized as its own tongue, a

question charged with issues of race and class.



In Oakland, administrators hoped that by

recognizing the speech patterns of students

speaking black English, teachers could better

instruct them in standard English, said Ms. Davis,

the spokeswoman. While details of the black

English program remain to be worked out, teachers

might receive merit pay for studying black English

and using their new expertise in their lessons.



While some specialists fear that classifying black

English as a separate language could stigmatize

children who speak it, others argue that too

little has been done to counter the linguistic

legacies of slavery, segregation and the inner

city.



Under the fiscal 1997 budget, children who speak

foreign languages are eligible for $262 million in

Department of Education money for bilingual

education. While the overwhelming majority who

qualify speak Spanish, more than 100 languages are

represented in the federal programs, said Delia

Pompa, the director of the office of Bilingual

Education and Minority Languages Affairs.



Ms. Pompa said that federal grants could be used

to train teachers, to hire teachers' aides who

speak the foreign language, for developing a

curriculum, or other purposes.





Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 01:04:00 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: I am desperately looking for a Wife !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 01:16:36 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Looking for a wife !!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Oops, I omitted the last line in my previous posting...so here it is

again.



Good luck to the Clown (Oops, KING).



Sleep well,



Madiba.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 26 Dec 1995 17:47:48 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Looking for a wife !!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Madiba Saidy wrote:

>=20

> Oops, I omitted the last line in my previous posting...so here it is

> again.

>=20

> Good luck to the Clown (Oops, KING).

>=20

> Sleep well,

>=20

> Madiba.

> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

>=20

> 25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-King

>=20

> Lesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADC

>=20

>=20

>=20

> HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly =

so

> unsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regio=

nal

> leaders to help him find someone to marry.

>=20

> The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates when

> officially opening a recent summit of Southern African Development

> Community (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt =

for

> a wife "a regional affair."

>=20

> In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,

> says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he depar=

ted

> from his prepared speech and started talking about his personal

> affairs.

>=20

> "The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially becaus=

e

> my mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasing=

ly

> difficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompan=

ied

> by their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.

>=20

> The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence =

of

> the sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,

> which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman.

>=20

> "I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partners

> with such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring to

> Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before had

> married Grace Marufu.

>=20

> And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who had

> just announced his romance with the widow of former Mozambican

> President Samora Machel, Graca.

>=20

> The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had =

to

> pick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him i=

n

> the traditional Swazi reed dance.

>=20

> Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President Ketumile

> Masire took up the king's challenge.

>=20

> "When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"

> said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide one

> candidate for you."

>=20

> If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesoth=

o,

> he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who was

> killed in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife f=

rom

> within the community.

>=20

> The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of =

the

> local girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that t=

hey

> might be spotted by the youthful king.

>=20

> --

> ********************************************************************

> ** Madiba Saidy **

> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

> ** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

> ** Email :-

> ********************************************************************





MR. SAIDY!!

THERE CAN BE NOTHING CLOWNISH ABOUT SOLICITING COMMUNAL HELP TO HUNT

FOR A SUITABLE SPOUSE.IT MAY SOUND RIDICULOUS TO THE WESTERN MEDIA, BUT

WHO GIVES A HECK ABOUT WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT OUR CULTURE?! ALL THAT

MATTERS IS THAT THIS PRACTICE HAS WORKED REASONABLY WELL FOR OUR

CULTURE; AND ITS MOST LIKELY GOING TO WORK EVEN BETTER WHEN PRACTISED=20

BY THE African Royalty ITSELF.



REGARDS BASSSS!! =20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 19:30:26 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19961226185225.AAA17198@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Mats Utbult has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mats

please send an introduction of your self to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 13:57:55 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: CHICAGO Software Developers (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> I am looking for skilled software developers in the Chicago area.

> Target platform is Microsoft Windows (95 and NT). Skills in one

> or more of the following tools preferred:

>

> Microsoft Visual Basic

> Borland Delphi

> Microsoft Visual C++

> Java

> Other Client/Server development tools will be considered.

>

> Experience in database schema design and SQL language appreciated.

> Experience with OOP, OLE, OLE Automation, software/ object modeling

> tools using Booch notation, UML, etc. a big plus.

>

> Please e-mail inquiries or resume in plain ASCII text to:

>

> Thanks,

>

> -Taiwo



Good luck!



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 14:54:18 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Netscape Communicator aka Netscape 4.0

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



by Yael Li-Ron



(December 23, 1996) -- Netscape today unveiled the first public beta release

of its much-anticipated Communicator package, Navigator's next generation.



Communicator is a communication and collaboration suite, featuring Navigator

for Web browsing, Messenger for e-mail, Collabra for discussion groups,

Conference for whiteboarding and chat, and more.



Communicator supports platform-independent, open Internet standards for all

of its components, which should make corporate-wide implementation of the

suite fairly attractive to IS managers. For example, the e-mail module

(Messenger) supports POP3, SMTP, and IMAP4. To enable rich-text messages,

Messenger supports HTML for color, text attributes, and alignment, as well

as inline images. The Conference module supports the H.323 standard, which

enables users of different whiteboards or chat clients to interact.



Communicator's user interface is a significant improvement over previous

Navigator releases. The attractive, sculpted toolbars look contemporary,

and offer new functionality, such as drag-and-drop, right-clicking, and

complete customization.



A toolbar for quick-access to Communicator's main features (browser, inbox,

discussions, and HTML editing) may be floating or docked to the bottom of

the screen.



You may download the complete Communicator (9.5MB) from PC World Online (see

link to your right). This configuration includes the entire package,

including plug-ins. Another version, which includes only the browser and

e-mail parts, may be downloaded from Netscape's home page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Cheers,

Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 10:13:42 +0100 (MET)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <v02140b01aee94e626272@[192.0.2.1]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I am journalist, live in Sweden, and I am planning a journey to Gambia. I

have found some information on Internet and understand that Gambia is going

through an important and uncertain time now. This will be me second visit

to Africa, 1986 I stayed one month in Guinea Bissau and wrote about the

swedish aid, for the tradeunion paper of swedish blue collar state

employees. Today I am woring as a freelance, mainly on work and IT. The

journey to Gambia I will make with my daughter Matilda, 7 years, and it

will be a holiday trip. But as a journalist I want to know as much as

possible about the country I visit ant therefore I join this list.

But I have to confess that I am a little confused: the two first letters I

receive are about internet tools - interesting enough, but the connection

seem to be with gambians working in USA rather than with the Gambia as

such?





Yours sincerely



Mats



Mats Utbult



____________________________________________________________________

Telefon:

08 84 24 60 jobb 84 42 60 fax 84 51 51 hem 010 289 91 26 mobil



Adress arbetet:

Hornsgatan 113 N2,

117 28 Stockholm



Hemadress:

Ludvigsbergsgatan 35 nb

118 23 Stockholm











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 11:19:58 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Request Membership to Gambia-l

Message-ID: <



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From:

Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 19:30:19 -0500

Toni/Listing Manager,



Could you add Momodou Jagana to the list. His e-mail address is:



MJagana@aol.com



Thank you and Happy New Year to all Gambia-l netters.

Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:09:13 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19961227163118.AAA27452@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Dede Williams has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Dede

please send an introduction of your self to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:09:13 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <19961227163118.AAB27452@LOCALNAME>



> I am journalist, live in Sweden, and I am planning a journey to Gambia. I

> have found some information on Internet and understand that Gambia is going

> through an important and uncertain time now. This will be me second visit

> to Africa, 1986 I stayed one month in Guinea Bissau and wrote about the

> swedish aid, for the tradeunion paper of swedish blue collar state

> employees. Today I am woring as a freelance, mainly on work and IT. The

> journey to Gambia I will make with my daughter Matilda, 7 years, and it

> will be a holiday trip. But as a journalist I want to know as much as

> possible about the country I visit ant therefore I join this list.

> But I have to confess that I am a little confused: the two first letters I

> receive are about internet tools - interesting enough, but the connection

> seem to be with gambians working in USA rather than with the Gambia as

> such?

>

>

> Yours sincerely

>

> Mats

>

> Mats Utbult

>

> ____________________________________________________________________





Hej Mats,

Welcome to the list once again. The list is set in a way that a new

member gets a letter confirming his/her subscription and the usual

welcoming letter.

GAMBIA-L is aimed at providing Gambians and those interested in Gambian

and related issues, a means to communicate with each other, and

exchange ideas and information of common interest. The list consists of both

Gambian and none Gambian members including your own fellow country men.

We do have some members in The Gambia, Canada, The UK, Germany,

Holland, Norway, Japan etc...

Being in America or Denmark does not make us less Gambians, so you

are free to send any enquiry about the Gambia to the list. I am sure

you will get a reply from one of us perhaps immediately or after the

holidays.



Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:18:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19961227164024.AAA28506@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Momodou Jagana has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Jagana

please send an introduction of your self to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 10:50:58 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Visa Loottery (DV-98) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Diversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)





The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) will

begin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.

Any

entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.



Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:

Canada,

China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El

Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Korea,

Vietnam,

and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories. (Persons born in

Hong

Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)



If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how

to

enter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of

State's

Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name and

address.

You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill (callers

must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to you within

three business days. If you are overseas, please contact the nearest U.S.

embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.





=======================================================================

SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION

========================================================================





-----------------------------------------------------------------------



DEPARTMENT OF STATE

[Public Notice 2474]





Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the Diversity

Immigrant (DV-98) Visa Program



ACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourth

year of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------



This public notice provides information on the procedures for

obtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visas

to be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. This

notice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections

201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration and

Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).

Readers should note that the Department published amendments to its

regulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,

1996. [61 FR 1523.]



Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas To

Be Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998



Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the

Immigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effective

for Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of

55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons from

countries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.

The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will be

held from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. This

will give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ample

time to mail in an entry.



How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?



The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. A

greater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lower

immigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,

however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas by

natives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their Fiscal

Year 1998 allotments are:

Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africa

and adjacent islands.

Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainland

and Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (Hong

Kong is eligible).

Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain

(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (Northern

Ireland is eligible).

North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country this

year; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)

Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,

and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.

South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includes

all countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,

Jamaica, and Mexico.



Who Is Eligible?



``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.

``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the United

States has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last five

fiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, or

family or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Each

year the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family and

employment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscal

years to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annual

diversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and therefore

ineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, The

Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependent

territories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,

Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.

Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply for

this year's lottery.



What Are the Requirements?



In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants must

either (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) within

the past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupation

that requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA

203(c)(2).

There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed to

enter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the English

alphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:

1. Applicant's Full Name

Last Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name



(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)



Example: Public, George Quincy

2. Applicant's Date and Place of Birth

Date of birth: Day, Month, Year

Example: 15 November 1961

Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, Country

Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Please use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,

Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use at

the time of birth.

3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and Minor

Children, if Any

The spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-

98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain a

visa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21

years of age and unmarried.



Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivative

status.

4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if Possible

The mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be to

that address that the notification letter for the persons who are

registered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.

5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth

6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the Principal

Applicant

The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the

photograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application with

clear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam the

mail processing equipment.)

7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the Entry

The applicant must sign the entry using his or her normal

signature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted by

the applicant or someone else.



(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs to

submit a signature and photograph.)







This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one of

six postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must use

the correct postal zip code designated for their native region (see

addresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter or

business-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,

and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the English

alphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards are

not acceptable.

Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during the

registration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualify

individuals from registration for this program. See INA

204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specified

registration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entries

sent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.

All mail received during the registration period will be individually

numbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardless

of time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will be

registered and then notified as specified below.



Where Should Entries Be Sent?



Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Code

for Each Region.



Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USA

South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,

National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USA

Europe: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USA

Africa: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USA

Oceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USA

North America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH

00215, USA



Is It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?



The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up to

the applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can be

completed without assistance following these simple instructions.

However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is their

choice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultants

assisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.

Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitant

rates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is made

at random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances of

being chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service that

claims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something it

cannot deliver.

Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company or

consultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish to

contact their local consumer affairs office or the National Fraud

Information Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.

Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints against

businesses in the United States.



How Will Winners Be Notified?



Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified by

mail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.

Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrant

visa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV case

processing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visa

application process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.

law to be issued a visa.

Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automatically

guarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,

because the number of entries selected and registered is greater than

the number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,

therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applications

quickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program for

Fiscal Year 1998 will end.



Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?



The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is also

available 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by calling

the Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-

8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear some

basic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to provide

their name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed to

them. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.

embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.



Mary A. Ryan,

Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.

[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]

BILLING CODE 4710-06-P

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Good luck!!!



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 19:57:50 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: RE: introduction

Message-ID: <







hello to all of you and i am glad to be added on your mailing list. however i

will a basic

introduction of myself.



name : momodou jagana



native: gambian/sarahullay



educatin: ACCA gradute from thames valley university and emile woolfe

colleges



that is it basically and i hope to talk to your guys



and thank you all

momodou jagana



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Dec 1996 10:19:38 +0000 (GMT)

From: J GAYE <

To:

Subject: RE: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Well, I am not too sure what you may be looking for in an introductioin

of this nature and so I have decided to be rather brief if not precise:



I am a postgraduate student at the Development and Project Planning

Centre of the University of Bradford. I an pursueing an MSc in

Macro-economic Policy and Planning in Developong Countries. Prior to my

departure, I worked with the Ministry of Education as an Education

Planner/Economist in the Planning Unit. I have also taught for some years.



I look forwarrd to a fruitful relationship with other colleagues of Gambia-L.

I wish you all a prosperous New Year.

Thanks

Jawara







On Tue, 24 Dec 1996



> Gambia-l,

> Merry Christmas to everyone. Jawara Gaye, Nemeh Njie and Oliver

> roberts are all added to the list and as a custom, we expect

> to have an introduction from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l and

> please send an intro to the list.

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Dec 1996 02:55:44 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rockerfeller foundation workshop. (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Hi Folks,



Here is more info. about the Rockefeller foundation dissertation

workshop to be held at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.



For info. about the U.S. venues, please refer to an earlier posting (I

think it was posted by Ndella Njie...not sure!) to the List.



Good night.



Madiba.



> Dear Mr. Saidy,

>

> The dissertation research workshop is intended for students who intend to

> carry out field work in Africa and whose work is in some way related to

> development issues. If you think that your work meets these criteria, an

> application can be submitted until January 31, 1997 ( the brochure says

> January 15). The application should consist of a letter from you indicating

> your academic background, program of study, and general areas of research

> interest; a six to ten page research proposal indicating the problem,

> theoretical focus, questions to be answered and program of field work and

> methods to be employed; and a letter of reference from your actual or

> probable dissertation supervisor. A c-v and/or graduate transcript would

> also be useful.

>

> Yours sincerely,

>

> Bruce Berman (Professor and coordinator of the Queens program).





--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 48

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 48Topics covered in this issue include:1) Movingby "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com 2) NYTIMES: English Unique to Blacks Is Officially Recognizedby saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)3) Re: Old Family Recipe !!!by msarr@sprynet.com 4) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)5) Brain Teaserby Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 6) suspend my membership until further noticeby SARJOB@aol.com 7) Re: To subscribe or unsubscribeby binta@iuj.ac.jp 8) Re: New memberby TSaidy1050@aol.com 9) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)10) Re: MONEY TRANSFERby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 11) Re: Old Family Recipe !!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)12) Re: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?by "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net 13) White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English Coursesby saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)14) I am desperately looking for a Wife !!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)15) Looking for a wife !!!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)16) Re: Looking for a wife !!!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 17) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)18) CHICAGO Software Developers (fwd)by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)19) Netscape Communicator aka Netscape 4.0by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)20) Re: New Memberby m_utbult@algonet.se (Mats Utbult)21) Request Membership to Gambia-lby "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 22) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)23) Re: New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)24) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)25) Visa Loottery (DV-98) (fwd)by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)26) RE: introductionby MJagana@aol.com 27) RE: Introductionby J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk 28) Re: Rockerfeller foundation workshop. (fwd)by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Dec 96 16:24:58 UTFrom: "Brian Hubbard" < Babanding@msn.com To: "Gambia-L" < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: MovingMessage-ID: < UPMAIL01.199612221628270461@msn.com Amadou,I will be moving to New Orleans in the next week and my computer will be down.I f I could cancel my subscription for a brief while I would appreciate yourhelp. Also if anyone is down in New Orleans let me know! I'd love to gettogether and see the sights.Babanding------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Dec 1996 16:05:11 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NYTIMES: English Unique to Blacks Is Officially RecognizedMessage-ID: < 9612230005.AA35538@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textDecember 20, 1996English Unique to Blacks Is Officially RecognizedBy PETER APPLEBOME[I] n a decision that touches on explosiveeducational and racial issues, the Oakland,Calif., school board officially declared Wednesdaythat many of its 28,000 black students did notspeak standard English, but a distinctive languagespoken by American blacks.The decision, in effect, describes black Englishas not merely a dialect of standard English, but aseparate language with roots in Africa, which thedistrict and some linguists call Ebonics, from thecombination of the words "ebony" and "phonics."The school system says its goal is to better teachstandard English and other academic subjects toblack students by acknowledging the languagespoken by many inner-city blacks. Although thereis an intense debate at many urban school systemsover how to treat black English, no other schoolsystem has adopted such a measure."The goal is to give African-American students theability to have standard English proficiency inreading, writing and speaking," said SherriWillis, a spokeswoman for the district. "To dothat, we are recognizing that many students bringto the classroom a different language, Ebonics."But some critics described the policy as a cynicalploy to get federal funds through bilingualprograms rather than a valid educational approachand said it would have the result of furtherstigmatizing inner-city blacks and reinforcingspeech patterns that leave them outside thenational mainstream."They see it as a case where Latinos can getfunds, but not black children," said John H.McWhorter, a professor of linguistic andAfrican-American studies at the University ofCalifornia at Berkeley, who is black. "But I knowthat Latinos speak a different language. I know mycousins don't speak a different language. It's aninsult to the cognitive abilities of blackchildren."Oakland officials say the purpose of the decisionis purely educational, although they acknowledgethe policy could also allow the financiallytroubled district to apply for the same federalfunds available for bilingual programs forHispanic and Asian students.Details of the new policy are still being workedout, and no cost figures have been developed. Butteachers could receive merit pay for studyingblack English and using their knowledge of it intheir lessons through better communication andshowing respect for the students' culturaldistinctiveness. Unlike standard bilingualprograms, courses would not be taught in blackEnglish.The resolution passed unanimously by the schoolboard of the 52,000-student district declares thatall teachers should be trained to respect theEbonics language spoken by many of their blackstudents. Some scholars say Ebonics reflects theWest African and Niger-Congo linguistic elementsshared by many blacks, characterized by distinctgrammar and syntax patterns like the absence offorms of the verb "to be."Blacks make up 53 percent of the district'senrollment. But they make up 71 percent of specialeducation students and only 37 percent of studentsin gifted and talented classes. Blacks' 1.8 gradepoint average on a 4.0 scale is the lowest in thedistrict.The racial breakdown of other students in thedistrict is 7 percent white, 1 percent nativeAmerican, 20 percent Hispanic, 20 percent Asianand 2 percent other.Asian and Hispanic students are eligible for $262million in Department of Education Title 7 fundsthat will provide bilingual education for 700,000children under the fiscal 1997 budget. Some blackseducators have argued similar funds should beeligible for blacks.Oakland officials said they expected most of thecost of the new policy to come from reallocatingexisting financing, but they left open thepossibility of applying for Title 7 funds.However, Rick Miller, a spokesman for theDepartment of Education in Washington, saidfederal law specifically says the Department ofEducation views black English as a form ofEnglish, not a separate language eligible forTitle 7 funds.John Baugh, a professor of education andlinguistics at Stanford University, who isteaching this year at Swarthmore College, said theboard was addressing a valid issue. Baugh, who isblack, said that whatever one thought of theboard's action, there were enduring linguisticlegacies from slavery, segregation and thecontinuing isolation of inner-cities blacks thataffect black academic achievement.He said he had reservations about viewing Ebonicsas a separate language. But he said there shouldbe resources to deal with black linguisticdistinctiveness."It would be misleading for the public to equatethe language of the descendants of slaves with thelinguistic problems of new immigrants fromRussia," he said."But having said that, there are very fewinstances where school districts have adequatelytried to address the linguistic consequences ofslavery. The people involved here have the bestinterests of the students at heart, so I thinkit's unfair to be exceedingly critical onlinguistic grounds when they're trying to help."Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company------------------------------------------------------------********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Dec 1996 17:01:11 -0800From: msarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Old Family Recipe !!!Message-ID: < 199612230101.RAA09875@m7.sprynet.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMadiba,Do you know of any non-alcoholic substitutes for the rum? I have always likedthe look of rum cake, but the rum has always been the reason I couldn't sink myteeth into a slice.A peaceful holiday and a bountiful new year.Soffie Ceesay and family------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 10:59:16 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19961223102048.AAA28520@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Cherno Jaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Cherno andplease send an intro to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 09:10:07 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Brain TeaserMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.961223083919.13267G-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII saw this on a bullentin board in our union building and thought I wouldpass it on to those who have not left for the holidays.Why is there 24 hours in a day??? (Not the Scientific Answer) If you takethe circle of the clock and divide it into equal parts you don't get24.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 22:12:06 -0500From: SARJOB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: suspend my membership until further noticeMessage-ID: < 961223221205_1042121318@emout12.mail.aol.com hello toniplease suspend my membership until further notice. I will be out of thecountry until end of January.Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you and all the list members.Sarjo------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 15:01:58 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: To subscribe or unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199612240557.OAA24562@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMomodou Camara,Please kindly add Jawara Gaye to our List. Jawara was a colleague ofmine at Fourah Bay. Now he is at Bradford (UK) pursuing a mastersdegree.His address is: J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk. I am sure we will find hiscompany enjoyable.Lamin.PS: I send you this message despite the tips on subscription yousent to the List before because I am trying to subscribe a third party.Or, does it work even in such circumstances?------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 03:46:30 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 961224034629_270407187@emout13.mail.aol.com Manager,Please add the following Gambians to the list:Dede Williams, D.N Williams@gcal.ac.uk Neneh Njie and Oliver Roberts, roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk ------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 11:18:42 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19961224104024.AAA25410@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Merry Christmas to everyone. Jawara Gaye, Nemeh Njie and Oliverroberts are all added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l andplease send an intro to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 11:52:01 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MONEY TRANSFERMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961224114118.13116A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII am looking for alternative money transfer service to The Gambia,something comparable to Western Union. I understand that there is a groupdown in Washington that offers such a service, could they forward apersonal email to me with a brief description of their service andassocited fees. I would also welcome a list of other comapnies that mayoffer the service.Thank you all and happy holidays.Yaya------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Dec 1996 12:20:26 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Old Family Recipe !!!Message-ID: < 9612242020.AA13782@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textMadiba,Do you know of any non-alcoholic substitutes for the rum? I havealways liked the look of rum cake, but the rum has always been thereason I couldn't sink my teeth into a slice.A peaceful holiday and a bountiful new year.Soffie Ceesay and family++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Hi Soffie,I don't know of any non-alcoholic substitute(s) for the rum...I believeit is the major ingredient.You may want to try www.yahoo.com...I'll be out skiing for the nextcouple of days, otherwise I would've checked it out for you.Happy holidays.Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 18:41:50 -0500From: "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net To: < momodou@inform-bbs.dk >,"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?Message-ID: < 9612250259.AA03727@tiger.avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: Momodou Camara < momodou@inform-bbs.dk > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?> Date: Thursday, December 12, 1996 5:18 PM> Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.> *** 08-Dec-96 ***> Title: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?> (ATTN EDITORS: The following story is another in a series> intended to mark HUMAN RIGHTS DAY - Tuesday, December 10)> By David Hecht> BOOTLIMIT, Mauritania, Dec 8 (IPS) - 'Are immigrants stealing our jobs?''Is> government too intrusive?' 'Is there stillracism in our society?' are> questions commonly asked in many nations.> The big issue in Mauretania is whether or not slavery exists here.> In parliament, in the mosque, lying in tents sipping sweet green tea,> conversations invariably turn to the Haratin,> so-called 'former slaves' and whether, in fact, to say 'former' iscorrect.> Arab-Berber Moors enslaved Black Africans before they invaded Spain inthe> eighth century. Yet, it is only during th> is century that slavery has been outlawed, most recently in 1980.> Many Haratin, however, still provide unpaid services to their formermasters> and, in return, the masters feed and cl> oth them. In accordance with a local interpretation of Islam, mastersare> meant to treat Haratin as well as their own> children.> Is this then slavery?> The U.S. Congress says yes. In September, it imposed a ban on alleconomic> and military assistance to the government> of Maurtitania until slavery is ''eliminated.''> But the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mauritania say no.> They report that slavery in Mauritania has> ''virtually disappeared.''> Even the Haratin disagree on their status. Mohammed ould Hamady, aHaratin> who was once Mauritania's representative> to the UN, stresses that slavery here was never like it was practiced inthe> West. He points out that ''intermarriage> has always been common and acceptable'' and that ''the enslaved are aclass> with mobility.''> Hamidy notes that the Emir of the city of Atar is a Haratin.> ''He is so black we call him Emir James Brown.'' And Hamidy's own fatherwas> the chief of one of a powerful Moorish clans, whose members are bothHaratin> and Arab Berbers.> Hamidy further notes out that slaves are not the lowest caste intraditional> Moorish society. That place is reserved> for the 'znaga' (shepherds), who are mostly Arab-Berber, not black.''They> are not only poorer than slaves,'' he says> . ''They also lack the job security.''> But other Haratin, like Messoud ould Boulkheir, who heads Action pour le> Changement (AC), a political party for the> Haratin, asserts that thousands of people are still enslaved with nohope> of being free. ''Many (in the desert interior) don't even know thatslavery> has been abolished,'' he says.> In the 'Edboy' (slave section) of Bootlimit, a town in the southwestcorner> of the Sahara desert, people who call th> emselves slaves say that, in various ways, they do not have control of> their destinies. Imetha mint Sidaty, 41, complains that she has not been> able to marry who she wished.> Gargayte ould Meyssa, 35, says he divorced his wife because his masterwould> not let their children go to school. ''> I did not want to be reproducing slaves,'' he says.> For Kariya mint Mahomoud, 42, what is most unfair is that when herfather> died, their master inherited his belonging> s. Conflict over inheritance of slaves' property are indeed common andcases> often go before the Mauritanian courts.> Other Haratin at Bootlimit, however, have fewer complaints. On the main> street, Abd El Barka Ould Mbarek, a 20-year-> old black man, stands holding hands with Mousa Ould Ahmed, anArab-Berber> man of the same age. Both are wearing traditional blue 'boubous'(robes).> They say they are slave and master as well as best of friends.> Some who call themselves slaves also admit they have no masters. Andothers,> with masters, say their masters have li> ttle power over them.> Hanna mint Souleymine (36) says she is one of 25 slaves born to Mohammed> ould Bihizirde but that he is destitute. ''> He has no animals, no wives, no children, no money, no house.'' He lives> with her in the slave settlement. So why doesn't she leave him?> ''Leave him!'' She laughs. ''He should leave us.''> Souleymine's story is not uncommon. With recurring droughts, manyherders> have lost their cattle and moved to the to> wns with their families and slaves. Urban dwellers increased from 14> percent of the population in 1970 to 50 percent in 1992 with the slaves> often adapting better to urban life than their masters.> Whether or not Mauritanians claim that slavery does or does not stillexist,> most agree there are vestiges. Hindou m> int Ainina, Editor-in-Chief of Le Calame, one of the leading independent> newspapers in Nouakchott, argues that slaveryin Mauritania is largely> psychological.> ''There is the slave mentality and the master mentality. They both needto> change,'' she says.> Others view slavery as an economic necessity. ''Recurring drought and no> industry add up to no wage labor,'' says Ha> bib Ould Nahfoudh, the executive secretary of SOS Esclave, a counselling> and advocacy group for slaves. ''How else area freed slave and an> impoverished master meant to survive?''> Bad economic planning in the decades after independence has left> Mauritanians amongst the most severely indebted peo> ple in the world -- their nation's foreign debt was 1,163 U.S. dollarsper> capita in 1994, according to the World Bank.> While economic restructuring in the 1990s is considered a success by the> World Bank, figures show that the purchasin> g power of most Mauritanians has declined.> Testimonies before two U.S. Congress Sub-Committees, however, neglectedto> mention Mauritania's general social and e> conomic situation. Instead, statements portrayed a system ofexploitation> worse than what once existed in the United States.> Congress was told that Arab ''slave raiders'' capture African women to> ''breed slaves'' and that slaves endure exoti> c tortures which can leave them paraplegic, or the 'insects in the ear> torture' from which they go permanently insane> and the 'buried in the hot sand torture,' which cooks them alive.> One testimony claimed that slave women and children are regularly soldfor> about 15 U.S. dollars a head. A receipt w> as then submitted as evidence showing a sale and stating that the buyer> ''accepts the slave in spite of her insubmissiveness.''> But U.S. Embassy staff in Mauritania investigating the purchaseconcluded> that the signatures on the receipt were fo> rged and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, WilliamTwaddell> went on to dispute most of the testimonies.> The U.S. foreign service may not know exactly what is happening at every> oasis in Mauritania's Sahara desert, he sai> d. But his staff had searched far and wide and could not confirm anycases> of involuntary servitude.> Particularly suspect were assertions that slave raiders where kidnapping> Africans, says Ms Ainina. She questions whe> ther Americans are pointing their fingers at Mauritania or their ownpast.> Haratin are of African origin but they havelong had the same language,> religion, customs and clans as Arab Berber Moors.> Besides the U.S. Congress, few believe that black Mauritanians ethnic> groups, which include the Hal-Pulaar, Soninke> and Bambara tribes, are being enslaved by Moors, although thesecommunities> do have their own traditional slave casteswithin their cultures.> One senior U.S. official in Mauritania claims the stories werefabricated by> members of a liberation group for black> Mauritanians called FLAM (Forces pour la Liberation des Africains> Mauritaniens).> ''These people have some legitimate grievances,'' said the official,''but> slavery is not one of them.''> Hundreds of black Mauritanian have been reportedly tortured and killedby> the Moor-dominated government of Colonial> Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya. About 70,000 were expelled to neighbouring> Senegal between 1989-91 and the U.S. State Department reports that over500> Hal-Pulaar in Mauritania's armed forces were tortured to death duringthe> same period.> But slavery, not ethnic and political oppression, was what FLAM used toget> Congress' attention, the U.S. official s> aid. ''It knows that every congressman wants to be seen supporting ananti-> slavery bill.''> The bill, however, is unlikely to have any great effect.> It only states that the U.S. president ''should not,'' rather than''must> not,'' provide the Mauritanian government> with economic and military assistance, says the senior U.S. official.> In late October, the biggest U.S. navy ship that people here couldremember> arrived in the port of Nouakchott, the c> apital, to conduct joint exercises and training with the country's armed> forces. (END/IPS/dh/kb/96) = 12080625 OLN011> Origin: Rome/HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA/> ----> [c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)> All rights reserved> May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or> service outside of the APC networks, without specific> permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution> via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,> print media and broadcast. For information about cross-> posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. For> information about print or broadcast reproduction please> contact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 00:59:10 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black English CoursesMessage-ID: < 9612260859.AA35488@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textDecember 25, 1996White House Rejects Federal Aid for Black EnglishCourses--------------------------------------------------Related Article* Jackson Says Black English Isn't a SeparateLanguage--------------------------------------------------By JAMES BENNET[W] ASHINGTON -- Joining a rising chorus ofcriticism, the Clinton administration Tuesdayformally rejected the idea that black English, orEbonics is a distinct language, saying thatprograms based on it were ineligible for federalsupport as bilingual education.The administration issued its view, in the form ofa clarification by the Department of Education, inresponse to a decision last week by the schoolboard in Oakland, Calif., to recognize blackEnglish as a separate language with roots inAfrica."Elevating black English to the status of alanguage is not the way to raise standards ofachievement in our schools and for our students,"Education Secretary Richard Riley said in astatement. "The administration's policy is thatEbonics is a nonstandard form of English and not aforeign language."Tuesday's move amounted to a pre-emptive strike bythe administration. While Oakland officials hadleft open the possibility of seeking federal moneyfor bilingual education, they have not done so.And Tuesday, Darolyn Davis, a spokeswoman for theOakland Unified School District, denied that theyever intended to."The school district has never, and did not intendto, go after federal funds, bilingual funding,"Ms. Davis said.She added that the district's intentions had beenwidely misinterpreted. "The goal and the intent ofthe district's policy are to insure that everychild in Oakland speaks, writes and comprehendsstandard American English," she said. "It would bea crime, it really would be a crime, to not teachstudents standard American English."The decision by the Oakland board has been widelycriticized, with liberals like the Rev. JesseJackson lining up with conservatives like WilliamBennett to deplore it as lowering expectations forblack children.On Sunday, Jackson called the decision "anunacceptable surrender, borderlining on disgrace."The National Association for the Advancement ofColored People has also opposed classifying blackEnglish as a language apart.The White House did not hesitate to reinforceRiley's message Tuesday. "It's a big mistake,"Rahm Emanuel, an adviser to President Clinton ondomestic policy, said of the Oakland decision."Just when the debate around the country is how dowe raise standards, this is going the other way."David Frank, a department spokesman, said thatpublic speculation about whether Ebonics programsmight qualify for federal financing had promptedthe clarification. "There's been a lot of interestin the press about it, a lot of stories in thelast week," Frank said.In 1981, Ronald Reagan's Department of Educationissued the same ruling, calling black English "aform of English and not a separate and distinctlanguage." It was not immediately clear how easilythe department could have reversed that view, hadit chosen to.As the Reagan ruling suggests, academics andteachers have for decades debated whether blackEnglish should be recognized as its own tongue, aquestion charged with issues of race and class.In Oakland, administrators hoped that byrecognizing the speech patterns of studentsspeaking black English, teachers could betterinstruct them in standard English, said Ms. Davis,the spokeswoman. While details of the blackEnglish program remain to be worked out, teachersmight receive merit pay for studying black Englishand using their new expertise in their lessons.While some specialists fear that classifying blackEnglish as a separate language could stigmatizechildren who speak it, others argue that toolittle has been done to counter the linguisticlegacies of slavery, segregation and the innercity.Under the fiscal 1997 budget, children who speakforeign languages are eligible for $262 million inDepartment of Education money for bilingualeducation. While the overwhelming majority whoqualify speak Spanish, more than 100 languages arerepresented in the federal programs, said DeliaPompa, the director of the office of BilingualEducation and Minority Languages Affairs.Ms. Pompa said that federal grants could be usedto train teachers, to hire teachers' aides whospeak the foreign language, for developing acurriculum, or other purposes.Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 01:04:00 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: I am desperately looking for a Wife !!!Message-ID: < 9612260904.AA34738@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-KingLesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADCHARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly sounsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regionalleaders to help him find someone to marry.The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates whenofficially opening a recent summit of Southern African DevelopmentCommunity (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt fora wife "a regional affair."In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he departedfrom his prepared speech and started talking about his personalaffairs."The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially becausemy mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasinglydifficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompaniedby their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence ofthe sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman."I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partnerswith such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring toZimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before hadmarried Grace Marufu.And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who hadjust announced his romance with the widow of former MozambicanPresident Samora Machel, Graca.The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had topick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him inthe traditional Swazi reed dance.Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President KetumileMasire took up the king's challenge."When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide onecandidate for you."If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesotho,he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who waskilled in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife fromwithin the community.The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of thelocal girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that they--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 01:16:36 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Looking for a wife !!!!Message-ID: < 9612260916.AA34506@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textOops, I omitted the last line in my previous posting...so here it isagain.Good luck to the Clown (Oops, KING).Sleep well,Madiba.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-KingLesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADCHARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly sounsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regionalleaders to help him find someone to marry.The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates whenofficially opening a recent summit of Southern African DevelopmentCommunity (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt fora wife "a regional affair."In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he departedfrom his prepared speech and started talking about his personalaffairs."The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially becausemy mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasinglydifficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompaniedby their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence ofthe sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman."I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partnerswith such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring toZimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before hadmarried Grace Marufu.And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who hadjust announced his romance with the widow of former MozambicanPresident Samora Machel, Graca.The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had topick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him inthe traditional Swazi reed dance.Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President KetumileMasire took up the king's challenge."When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide onecandidate for you."If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesotho,he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who waskilled in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife fromwithin the community.The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of thelocal girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that theymight be spotted by the youthful king.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Dec 1995 17:47:48 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Looking for a wife !!!!Message-ID: < 30E00B14.4462@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMadiba Saidy wrote:>=20> Oops, I omitted the last line in my previous posting...so here it is> again.>=20> Good luck to the Clown (Oops, KING).>=20> Sleep well,>=20> Madiba.> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++>=20> 25 Dec 96 - Lesotho-King>=20> Lesotho King Hunting For A Queen In SADC>=20>=20>=20> HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - King Letsie III of Lesotho is reportedly =so> unsettled by his bachelor status that he has sent an "SOS" to regio=nal> leaders to help him find someone to marry.>=20> The 33-year-old king is said to have surprised delegates when> officially opening a recent summit of Southern African Development> Community (SADC) in Maseru, saying he had decided to make his hunt =for> a wife "a regional affair.">=20> In its December issue, the London-based news magazine, New African,> says the king took the leaders completely by surprise when he depar=ted> from his prepared speech and started talking about his personal> affairs.>=20> "The pressure on me to find a wife soon is heavy, especially becaus=> my mother keeps reminding me about it and it is becoming increasing=ly> difficult when I have to meet other heads of state who are accompan=ied> by their spouses," King Letsie was quoted as saying.>=20> The magazine reports that some guests believed it was the presence =of> the sixth wife of King Mswati of Swaziland, looking like an angel,> which prompted King Letsie to "yearn" for his own woman.>=20> "I sometimes feel jelous when I see other leaders getting partners> with such remarkable ease," he said, apparently referring to> Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who barely a week before had> married Grace Marufu.>=20> And then there was President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who had> just announced his romance with the widow of former Mozambican> President Samora Machel, Graca.>=20> The Lesotho king is reported to also envy King Mswati who only had =to> pick his wife from among the beautiful maidens dancing before him i=> the traditional Swazi reed dance.>=20> Entering the spirit of the occasion, Botswana President Ketumile> Masire took up the king's challenge.>=20> "When the king gives orders, there is a task for us to carry out,"> said Masire. "I promise that each of us will at least provide one> candidate for you.">=20> If King Letsie gets a queen from outside the royal family in Lesoth=o,> he will be the first to do so. His late father Moshoeshoe, who was> killed in a car accident at the beginning of 1996, chose his wife f=rom> within the community.>=20> The king's hunt for a wife, reports the magazine, has made many of =the> local girls wear fashionable dresses and make-up in the hope that t=hey> might be spotted by the youthful king.>=20> --> ********************************************************************> ** Madiba Saidy **> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **> ** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **> ********************************************************************MR. SAIDY!!THERE CAN BE NOTHING CLOWNISH ABOUT SOLICITING COMMUNAL HELP TO HUNTFOR A SUITABLE SPOUSE.IT MAY SOUND RIDICULOUS TO THE WESTERN MEDIA, BUTWHO GIVES A HECK ABOUT WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT OUR CULTURE?! ALL THATMATTERS IS THAT THIS PRACTICE HAS WORKED REASONABLY WELL FOR OURCULTURE; AND ITS MOST LIKELY GOING TO WORK EVEN BETTER WHEN PRACTISED=20BY THE African Royalty ITSELF.REGARDS BASSSS!! =20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 19:30:26 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19961226185225.AAA17198@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Mats Utbult has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Matsplease send an introduction of your self to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 13:57:55 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CHICAGO Software Developers (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612262157.AA35462@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text> I am looking for skilled software developers in the Chicago area.> Target platform is Microsoft Windows (95 and NT). Skills in one> or more of the following tools preferred:> Microsoft Visual Basic> Borland Delphi> Microsoft Visual C++> Java> Other Client/Server development tools will be considered.> Experience in database schema design and SQL language appreciated.> Experience with OOP, OLE, OLE Automation, software/ object modeling> tools using Booch notation, UML, etc. a big plus.> Please e-mail inquiries or resume in plain ASCII text to: jango@msn.com. > Thanks,> -TaiwoGood luck!Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Dec 1996 14:54:18 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Netscape Communicator aka Netscape 4.0Message-ID: < 9612262254.AA15116@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textby Yael Li-Ron(December 23, 1996) -- Netscape today unveiled the first public beta releaseof its much-anticipated Communicator package, Navigator's next generation.Communicator is a communication and collaboration suite, featuring Navigatorfor Web browsing, Messenger for e-mail, Collabra for discussion groups,Conference for whiteboarding and chat, and more.Communicator supports platform-independent, open Internet standards for allof its components, which should make corporate-wide implementation of thesuite fairly attractive to IS managers. For example, the e-mail module(Messenger) supports POP3, SMTP, and IMAP4. To enable rich-text messages,Messenger supports HTML for color, text attributes, and alignment, as wellas inline images. The Conference module supports the H.323 standard, whichenables users of different whiteboards or chat clients to interact.Communicator's user interface is a significant improvement over previousNavigator releases. The attractive, sculpted toolbars look contemporary,and offer new functionality, such as drag-and-drop, right-clicking, andcomplete customization.A toolbar for quick-access to Communicator's main features (browser, inbox,discussions, and HTML editing) may be floating or docked to the bottom ofthe screen.You may download the complete Communicator (9.5MB) from PC World Online (seelink to your right). This configuration includes the entire package,including plug-ins. Another version, which includes only the browser ande-mail parts, may be downloaded from Netscape's home page.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 10:13:42 +0100 (MET)From: m_utbult@algonet.se (Mats Utbult)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I am journalist, live in Sweden, and I am planning a journey to Gambia. Ihave found some information on Internet and understand that Gambia is goingthrough an important and uncertain time now. This will be me second visitto Africa, 1986 I stayed one month in Guinea Bissau and wrote about theswedish aid, for the tradeunion paper of swedish blue collar stateemployees. Today I am woring as a freelance, mainly on work and IT. Thejourney to Gambia I will make with my daughter Matilda, 7 years, and itwill be a holiday trip. But as a journalist I want to know as much aspossible about the country I visit ant therefore I join this list.But I have to confess that I am a little confused: the two first letters Ireceive are about internet tools - interesting enough, but the connectionseem to be with gambians working in USA rather than with the Gambia assuch?Yours sincerelyMatsMats Utbult____________________________________________________________________Telefon:08 84 24 60 jobb 84 42 60 fax 84 51 51 hem 010 289 91 26 mobilAdress arbetet:Hornsgatan 113 N2,117 28 StockholmHemadress:Ludvigsbergsgatan 35 nb118 23 Stockholm------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 11:19:58 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: Request Membership to Gambia-lMessage-ID: < B2C7F9D1972@vpt.gwu.edu ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: MJagana@aol.com Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 19:30:19 -0500Toni/Listing Manager,Could you add Momodou Jagana to the list. His e-mail address is:Thank you and Happy New Year to all Gambia-l netters.Adama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:09:13 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19961227163118.AAA27452@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Dede Williams has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Dedeplease send an introduction of your self to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:09:13 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: <19961227163118.AAB27452@LOCALNAME>> I am journalist, live in Sweden, and I am planning a journey to Gambia. I> have found some information on Internet and understand that Gambia is going> through an important and uncertain time now. This will be me second visit> to Africa, 1986 I stayed one month in Guinea Bissau and wrote about the> swedish aid, for the tradeunion paper of swedish blue collar state> employees. Today I am woring as a freelance, mainly on work and IT. The> journey to Gambia I will make with my daughter Matilda, 7 years, and it> will be a holiday trip. But as a journalist I want to know as much as> possible about the country I visit ant therefore I join this list.> But I have to confess that I am a little confused: the two first letters I> receive are about internet tools - interesting enough, but the connection> seem to be with gambians working in USA rather than with the Gambia as> such?> Yours sincerely> Mats> Mats Utbult> ____________________________________________________________________Hej Mats,Welcome to the list once again. The list is set in a way that a newmember gets a letter confirming his/her subscription and the usualwelcoming letter.GAMBIA-L is aimed at providing Gambians and those interested in Gambianand related issues, a means to communicate with each other, andexchange ideas and information of common interest. The list consists of bothGambian and none Gambian members including your own fellow country men.We do have some members in The Gambia, Canada, The UK, Germany,Holland, Norway, Japan etc...Being in America or Denmark does not make us less Gambians, so youare free to send any enquiry about the Gambia to the list. I am sureyou will get a reply from one of us perhaps immediately or after theholidays.RegardsMomodou Camara*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 17:18:20 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19961227164024.AAA28506@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Momodou Jagana has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Jaganaplease send an introduction of your self to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 10:50:58 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Visa Loottery (DV-98) (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612271850.AA13134@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textDiversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) willbegin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.Anyentries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:Canada,China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican Republic, ElSalvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Korea,Vietnam,and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories. (Persons born inHongKong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on howtoenter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department ofState'sVisa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name andaddress.You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill (callersmust be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to you withinthree business days. If you are overseas, please contact the nearest U.S.embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.=======================================================================SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------DEPARTMENT OF STATE[Public Notice 2474]Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the DiversityImmigrant (DV-98) Visa ProgramACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourthyear of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.-----------------------------------------------------------------------This public notice provides information on the procedures forobtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visasto be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. Thisnotice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration andNationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).Readers should note that the Department published amendments to itsregulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,1996. [61 FR 1523.]Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas ToBe Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of theImmigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effectivefor Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons fromcountries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will beheld from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. Thiswill give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ampletime to mail in an entry.How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. Agreater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lowerimmigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas bynatives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their FiscalYear 1998 allotments are:Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africaand adjacent islands.Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainlandand Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (HongKong is eligible).Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (NorthernIreland is eligible).North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country thisyear; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includesall countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,Jamaica, and Mexico.Who Is Eligible?``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the UnitedStates has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last fivefiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, orfamily or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Eachyear the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family andemployment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscalyears to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annualdiversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and thereforeineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, ThePhilippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependentterritories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply forthis year's lottery.What Are the Requirements?In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants musteither (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) withinthe past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupationthat requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA203(c)(2).There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed toenter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the Englishalphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:1. Applicant's Full NameLast Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)Example: Public, George Quincy2. Applicant's Date and Place of BirthDate of birth: Day, Month, YearExample: 15 November 1961Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, CountryExample: Munich, Bavaria, GermanyPlease use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use atthe time of birth.3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and MinorChildren, if AnyThe spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain avisa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21years of age and unmarried.Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivativestatus.4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if PossibleThe mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be tothat address that the notification letter for the persons who areregistered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the PrincipalApplicantThe applicant's name must be printed across the back of thephotograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application withclear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam themail processing equipment.)7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the EntryThe applicant must sign the entry using his or her normalsignature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted bythe applicant or someone else.(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs tosubmit a signature and photograph.)This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one ofsix postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must usethe correct postal zip code designated for their native region (seeaddresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter orbusiness-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the Englishalphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards arenot acceptable.Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during theregistration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualifyindividuals from registration for this program. See INA204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specifiedregistration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entriessent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.All mail received during the registration period will be individuallynumbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardlessof time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will beregistered and then notified as specified below.Where Should Entries Be Sent?Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Codefor Each Region.Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USASouth America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USAEurope: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USAAfrica: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USAOceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USANorth America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH00215, USAIs It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up tothe applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can becompleted without assistance following these simple instructions.However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is theirchoice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultantsassisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitantrates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is madeat random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances ofbeing chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service thatclaims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something itcannot deliver.Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company orconsultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish tocontact their local consumer affairs office or the National FraudInformation Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints againstbusinesses in the United States.How Will Winners Be Notified?Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified bymail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrantvisa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV caseprocessing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visaapplication process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.law to be issued a visa.Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automaticallyguarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,because the number of entries selected and registered is greater thanthe number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applicationsquickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program forFiscal Year 1998 will end.Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is alsoavailable 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by callingthe Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear somebasic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to providetheir name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed tothem. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.Mary A. Ryan,Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]BILLING CODE 4710-06-P+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Good luck!!!Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Dec 1996 19:57:50 -0500From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: RE: introductionMessage-ID: < 961227195749_1356895872@emout12.mail.aol.com hello to all of you and i am glad to be added on your mailing list. however iwill a basicintroduction of myself.name : momodou jagananative: gambian/sarahullayeducatin: ACCA gradute from thames valley university and emile woolfecollegesthat is it basically and i hope to talk to your guysand thank you allmomodou jagana------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Dec 1996 10:19:38 +0000 (GMT)From: J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: IntroductionMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.961228100845.24689C-100000@kite.cen.brad.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWell, I am not too sure what you may be looking for in an introductioinof this nature and so I have decided to be rather brief if not precise:I am a postgraduate student at the Development and Project PlanningCentre of the University of Bradford. I an pursueing an MSc inMacro-economic Policy and Planning in Developong Countries. Prior to mydeparture, I worked with the Ministry of Education as an EducationPlanner/Economist in the Planning Unit. I have also taught for some years.I look forwarrd to a fruitful relationship with other colleagues of Gambia-L.I wish you all a prosperous New Year.ThanksJawaraOn Tue, 24 Dec 1996 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> Gambia-l,> Merry Christmas to everyone. Jawara Gaye, Nemeh Njie and Oliver> roberts are all added to the list and as a custom, we expect> to have an introduction from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l and> please send an intro to the list.> Regards> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Dec 1996 02:55:44 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rockerfeller foundation workshop. (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612281055.AA15232@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textHi Folks,Here is more info. about the Rockefeller foundation dissertationworkshop to be held at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.For info. about the U.S. venues, please refer to an earlier posting (Ithink it was posted by Ndella Njie...not sure!) to the List.Good night.Madiba.> Dear Mr. Saidy,> The dissertation research workshop is intended for students who intend to> carry out field work in Africa and whose work is in some way related to> development issues. If you think that your work meets these criteria, an> application can be submitted until January 31, 1997 ( the brochure says> January 15). The application should consist of a letter from you indicating> your academic background, program of study, and general areas of research> interest; a six to ten page research proposal indicating the problem,> theoretical focus, questions to be answered and program of field work and> methods to be employed; and a letter of reference from your actual or> probable dissertation supervisor. A c-v and/or graduate transcript would> also be useful.> Yours sincerely,> Bruce Berman (Professor and coordinator of the Queens program).--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 48************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

