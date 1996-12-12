Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Hi men!



Enough women bashing of from Madiba Saidy. Here's something in return.

Make sure you follow it very well as it will be very useful for the

coming christmas parties.



--



The Male Guide to Selecting an Outfit



by Alan Meiss,



---------- ----------- -------------------

-------

| Are there| No | Are there | "What's a | Are there clothes | No |

Buy |

|clothes in|---->|clothes in | hamper?" | strewn in random |---->|

more |

| dresser? | |the hamper?|----------->|piles on the floor?|

|clothes|

---------- ----------- -------------------

-------

| Yes | Yes | Yes

+---------------------------------------------

|

V

---------------

| Take whatever |

| is on top |

--------------- ------------------------

| | |

V V |

-------- No --------- -----------

| Is |---------->| Perform | "Ohmigosh" | Spray |

| it | Not sure | smell |------------>| with |

| clean? |---------->| test | | deodorant |

-------- --------- -----------

| Yes | "Not bad"

+--------------------

|

V

-------------- ---------

-------------

|For underwear:| "Which ones are |Will they| "I may get |Place item

on|

|Are there many| for my legs?" | be | arrested." | dirty pile;

|

| holes? |----------------->| visible?|------------->| start over

|

-------------- ---------

-------------

| No | No

+---------------------------------

|

V

--------- ------------

-----------------------------------

| Is it | Yes | Do you | Yes |But would you rather have a tick

on|

|wrinkled?|----->|really care?|----->| your eyeball than iron a shirt?

|

--------- ------------

-----------------------------------

| No | No | Yes

+------------------------------------------------

|

V

-------- Kinda ------- ---------

| Does |----------------->| Is it | No | Seek the|

| it | "Does it what?" | dark |---->|advice of|

| match? |----------------->| out? | | a female|

-------- ------- ---------

| Yes | Yes

+--------------------------

|

V

----------

| Put on |

| clothes! |

----------



------------------------------



Hello sisters!

Here's a list of few facts about women. I know the guys are gonna get

me for this one but it'll be fun to read their replies! :-)))



RITA RUDNER'S FACTS ABOUT MEN



1. Men like to barbecue. Men will cook if danger is involved.

2. Men who have pierced ears are better prepared for marriage.

They've experienced pain and bought jewelry.

3. Marrying a divorced man is ecologically responsible. In a world

where there are more women than men, it pays to recycle.

4. Men are very confident people. My husband is so confident that when

he watches sports on television, he thinks that if he concentrates

he

can help his team. If the team is in trouble, he coaches the

players

from our living room, and if they're really in trouble, I have to

get

off the phone in case they call him.

5. Men like phones with lots of buttons. It makes them feel important.

6. Men love to be the first to read the newspaper in the morning. Not

being the first is upsetting to their psyches.

7. All men are afraid of eyelash curlers. I sleep with one under my

pillow, instead of a gun.

8. A good place to meet a man is at the dry cleaner. These men usually

have jobs and bathe.

9. All men hate to hear "We need to talk about our relationship."

These

seven words strike fear in the heart of even General Schwartzkopf.

10. Men are sensitive in strange ways. If a man has built a fire and

the

last log does not burn, he will take it personally.

11. Men have an easier time buying bathing suits. Women have two types:

depressing and more depressing. Men have two types: nerdy and not

nerdy.

12. Men have higher body temperatures than women. If your heating goes

out in winter, I recommend sleeping next to a man. Men are like por-

table heaters that snore.

13. Women take clothing much more seriously than men. I've never seen a

man walk into a party and say "Oh, my God, I'm so embarrassed; get

me

out of here. There's another man wearing a black tuxedo."

14. Most men hate to shop. That's why the men's department is usually

on the first floor of a department store, two inches from the door.

15. If a man prepares dinner for you and the salad contains three or

more

types of lettuce, he is serious.

16. If you're dating a man who you think might be "Mr. Right," if he

a) got older, b) got a new job, or c) visited a psychiatrist, you

are

in for a nasty surprise. The cocoon-to-butterfly theory only works

on cocoons and butterflies.

17. No man is charming all of the time. Even Cary Grant is on record

saying he wished he could be Cary Grant.

18. When four or more men get together, they talk about sports.

19. When four or more women get together, they talk about men.

20. Men are less sentimental than women. No man has ever seen the movie

THE WAY WE WERE twice, voluntarily.

21. Most women are introspective: "Am I in love? Am I emotionally and

creatively fulfilled?" Most men are outrospective: "Did my team

win?

How's my car?"

22. If a man says, "I'll call you," and he doesn't, he didn't forget...

he didn't lose your number... he didn't die. He just didn't want to

call you.

23. Men hate to lose. I once beat my husband at tennis. I asked him,

"Are we going to have sex again?" He said, "Yes, but not with each

other."

24. Getting rid of a man without hurting his masculinity is a problem.

"Get out" and "I never want to see you again" might sound like a

challenge. If you want to get rid of a man, I suggest saying, "I

love

you... I want to marry you... I want to have your children." Some-

times they leave skid marks.

25. Men are self-confident because they grow up identifying with super-

heroes. Women have bad self-images because they grow up identifying

with Barbie.

26. Male menopause is a lot more fun than female menopause. With female

menopause you gain weight and get hot flashes. Male menopause - you

get to date young girls and drive motorcycles.

27. Men forget everything; women remember everything.

28. That's why men need instant replays in sports. They've already

forgotten what happened.





Isatou.



------------------------------



Hei everyone!

Sorry I wanted to write 'enough bashing of women' and not 'enough

women bashing of'



Isatou.



------------------------------



Madiba Saidy wrote:

>

> As you may know, in many companies and laboratories, hazardous

> materials information sheets are required to keep workers informed

> about the materials they are working with. Now they are available for

> the home.

> **********************************************************************

>

> HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION SHEET

>

>

> ELEMENT: Women

>

> SYMBOL: Wo

>

> DISCOVERER: Adam

>

> ATOMIC MASS: Accepted at 53.6kg, but known to vary from 40-200kg

>

> OCCURRENCES: Copious quantities in all urban areas

>

>

> PHYSICAL PROPERTIES:

>

> Surface usually covered in painted film

>

> Boils at nothing; freezes w/o known reason

>

> Melts if given special treatment

>

> Bitter if incorrectly used

>

> Found in various states from virgin metal to common ore

>

> Yields if pressure applied in correct places

>

>

> CHEMICAL PROPERTIES:

>

> Has great affinity for gold, silver, and a range of precious stones

>

> Absorbs great quantities of expensive substances

>

> May explode spontaneously w/o prior warning and for no apparent reason

>

> Most powerful money reducing agent known to man (Oh really!!!!)

>

>

> COMMON USES:

>

> Highly ornamental, especially in sports cars

>

> Can be a great aid to relaxation

>

> Very effective cleaning agent

>

>

> TESTS:

>

> Pure specimen turns rosy pink when discovered in the natural state

>

> Turns green when placed beside a betta specimen

>

>

> HAZARDS:

>

> Highly dangerous except in experienced hands

>

> Illegal to possess more than one, although several can be maintained

> at different locations as long as specimens do not come into direct

> contact with each other (doesn't apply for most Gambians!! Oh yah!!)

> __

> ********************************************************************

> ** Madiba Saidy **

> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

> ** University of British Columbia **

> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

> ** Email :-

> ********************************************************************





Ok Madiba, here's one about men too!



Man - A Chemical Analysis



Element : Man

Symbol : Ah

Quantitative : Accepted at 7 inches, wavy brown hair, 6' 0" in length,

though some isotopes can be as short as 4 inches.

Discoverer : Eve

Occurrence : Found following duel element Wo, often in high

concentration near a perfect Wo specimen.



Physical properties : 1) Obnoxious when mixed with C*H*-OH (any

alcohol).



2) Tends to fall into very low energy state

directly

after reaction with Wo (Snore ... zzzzz).



3) Gains considerable mass as specimen ages, loses

reactive nature.



4) Rarely found in pure form after 14th year.



5) Often damaged as a direct result of unlucky

reaction

with polluted form of the Wo common ore.



Chemical properties : 1) All forms desire reaction with Wo, even when no

further reaction is possible.



2) May react with several Wo isotopes in short

period

under extremely favorable conditions.



3) Usually willing to react with what ever is

available.



4) Reaction Rates range from aborted/non-existent

to

Pre-interaction effects (which tend to turn the

specimen bright red.



5) Reaction styles vary from extremely slow, calm

and wet to violent/bloody.



Storage : Best results apparently near 18 for high reaction rate, 25-35

for

favorable reaction style.



Uses : Heavy boxes, top shelves, long walks late at night, free

dinners

for Wo...



Tests : Pure specimen will rarely reveal purity, while reacted

specimens

broadcast information on many wavelengths.



Caution : Tends to react extremely violently when other Man interferes

with

reaction to a particular Wo specimen. Otherwise very maleable

under correct conditions.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and

others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather

insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting

anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busy

especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. So

please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on the

list as they could be easily misconstrued.

Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal

mail. It's been a long time.



Numukunda





>Madiba Saidy wrote:

>>

>> As you may know, in many companies and laboratories, hazardous

>> materials information sheets are required to keep workers informed

>> about the materials they are working with. Now they are available for

>> the home.

>> **********************************************************************

>>

>> HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION SHEET

>>

>>

>> ELEMENT: Women

>>

>> SYMBOL: Wo

>>

>> DISCOVERER: Adam

>>

>> ATOMIC MASS: Accepted at 53.6kg, but known to vary from 40-200kg

>>

>> OCCURRENCES: Copious quantities in all urban areas

>>

>>

>> PHYSICAL PROPERTIES:

>>

>> Surface usually covered in painted film

>>

>> Boils at nothing; freezes w/o known reason

>>

>> Melts if given special treatment

>>

>> Bitter if incorrectly used

>>

>> Found in various states from virgin metal to common ore

>>

>> Yields if pressure applied in correct places

>>

>>

>> CHEMICAL PROPERTIES:

>>

>> Has great affinity for gold, silver, and a range of precious stones

>>

>> Absorbs great quantities of expensive substances

>>

>> May explode spontaneously w/o prior warning and for no apparent reason

>>

>> Most powerful money reducing agent known to man (Oh really!!!!)

>>

>>

>> COMMON USES:

>>

>> Highly ornamental, especially in sports cars

>>

>> Can be a great aid to relaxation

>>

>> Very effective cleaning agent

>>

>>

>> TESTS:

>>

>> Pure specimen turns rosy pink when discovered in the natural state

>>

>> Turns green when placed beside a betta specimen

>>

>>

>> HAZARDS:

>>

>> Highly dangerous except in experienced hands

>>

>> Illegal to possess more than one, although several can be maintained

>> at different locations as long as specimens do not come into direct

>> contact with each other (doesn't apply for most Gambians!! Oh yah!!)

>> __

>> ********************************************************************

>> ** Madiba Saidy **

>> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

>> ** University of British Columbia **

>> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

>> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

>> ** Email :-

>> ********************************************************************

>

>

>Ok Madiba, here's one about men too!

>

>Man - A Chemical Analysis

>

>Element : Man

>Symbol : Ah

>Quantitative : Accepted at 7 inches, wavy brown hair, 6' 0" in length,

> though some isotopes can be as short as 4 inches.

>Discoverer : Eve

>Occurrence : Found following duel element Wo, often in high

> concentration near a perfect Wo specimen.

>

>Physical properties : 1) Obnoxious when mixed with C*H*-OH (any

>alcohol).

>

> 2) Tends to fall into very low energy state

>directly

> after reaction with Wo (Snore ... zzzzz).

>

> 3) Gains considerable mass as specimen ages, loses

> reactive nature.

>

> 4) Rarely found in pure form after 14th year.

>

> 5) Often damaged as a direct result of unlucky

>reaction

> with polluted form of the Wo common ore.

>

>Chemical properties : 1) All forms desire reaction with Wo, even when no

> further reaction is possible.

>

> 2) May react with several Wo isotopes in short

>period

> under extremely favorable conditions.

>

> 3) Usually willing to react with what ever is

>available.

>

> 4) Reaction Rates range from aborted/non-existent

>to

> Pre-interaction effects (which tend to turn the

> specimen bright red.

>

> 5) Reaction styles vary from extremely slow, calm

> and wet to violent/bloody.

>

>Storage : Best results apparently near 18 for high reaction rate, 25-35

>for

> favorable reaction style.

>

>Uses : Heavy boxes, top shelves, long walks late at night, free

>dinners

> for Wo...

>

>Tests : Pure specimen will rarely reveal purity, while reacted

>specimens

> broadcast information on many wavelengths.

>

>Caution : Tends to react extremely violently when other Man interferes

>with

> reaction to a particular Wo specimen. Otherwise very maleable

> under correct conditions.

>-----------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Numukunda wrote:



PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and

others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather

insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting

anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busy

especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. So

please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on the

list as they could be easily misconstrued.

Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal

mail. It's been a long time.



Numukunda

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Hi folks,



I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about

women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves

humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,

I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.



I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's

why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams

to prepare for.



I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my

contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual

basis.



On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,

perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same

time..so It might be a good idea to get together.



Once again my apologies to all those offended.



Happy Holidays!!



Madiba.

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Madiba Saidy wrote:

>=20

> Numukunda wrote:

>=20

> PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and

> others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather

> insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting

> anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=

usy

> especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away=

.. So

> please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =

the

> list as they could be easily misconstrued.

> Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal

> mail. It's been a long time.

>=20

> Numukunda

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------

>=20

> Hi folks,

>=20

> I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about

> women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves

> humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,

> I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.

>=20

> I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's

> why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams

> to prepare for.

>=20

> I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my

> contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual

> basis.

>=20

> On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,

> perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same

> time..so It might be a good idea to get together.

>=20

> Once again my apologies to all those offended.

>=20

> Happy Holidays!!

>=20

> Madiba.

> __

> ********************************************************************

> ** Madiba Saidy **

> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

> ** University of British Columbia **

> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

> ** Email :-

> ********************************************************************

MR.SAIDY!!

I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big

girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;

and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister

KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The

gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was

foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on

him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could

no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were

expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the

dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build

civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real

man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such

a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or

another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might

have been like in the readymade

eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual

manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit

embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they

still use it on us all the time.



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Basss,

Considering the back-breaking labor carried out by women all over the

world (and particularly in places like Gambia) and the dangerous task of

birthing the current sons-and-daughters-of-Adam-and-Eve (not to mention

raising them...the penultimate civilizing mission!) I find your comments

puzzling.....Best, Ylva



On Sat, 9 Dec 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> Madiba Saidy wrote:

> >=20

> > Numukunda wrote:

> >=20

> > PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and

> > others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather

> > insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting

> > anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=

usy

> > especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away=

=2E So

> > please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =

the

> > list as they could be easily misconstrued.

> > Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal

> > mail. It's been a long time.

> >=20

> > Numukunda

> > -----------------------------------------------------------------------

> >=20

> > Hi folks,

> >=20

> > I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about

> > women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves

> > humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,

> > I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.

> >=20

> > I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's

> > why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams

> > to prepare for.

> >=20

> > I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my

> > contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual

> > basis.

> >=20

> > On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,

> > perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same

> > time..so It might be a good idea to get together.

> >=20

> > Once again my apologies to all those offended.

> >=20

> > Happy Holidays!!

> >=20

> > Madiba.

> > __

> > ********************************************************************

> > ** Madiba Saidy **

> > ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

> > ** University of British Columbia **

> > ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

> > ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

> > ** Email :-

> > ********************************************************************

> MR.SAIDY!!

> =09=09I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big

> girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;

> and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister

> KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The

> gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was

> foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on

> him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could

> no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were

> expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the

> dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build

> civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real

> man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such

> a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or

> another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might

> have been like in the readymade

> eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual

> manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit

> embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they

> still use it on us all the time.

>=20

> =09=09=09=09Regards Basss!!

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 11:24:50 -0500

To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu

From:

Subject: Programmer



FYI



A great opportunity from a distinguished alumnus



glenn



>From: Dave Hamlin <

>Please forward as you see fit.

>

>--------------------------------------------------

>

>****** Position Announcement: Programmer ************

>

>Mason, Bruce and Girard, Inc., the Pacific Northwest's leading forestry

>consulting firm, is accepting applications from qualified individuals for

>the position of programmer.

>

>This position offers an outstanding opportunity to a motivated

>individual. The

>broad range of duties will present an opportunity to work at the leading

>edge of forestry software development.

>

>The successful candidate will hold a BS in Forestry and / or Computer

>Science, and

>show significant experience in the both areas. The successful candidate

>will have experience programming in C++ for Windows and have some

>familiarity with the Microsoft Access database. The candidate must

>also demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills.

>

>The programmer works as part of a multi - disciplinary team which

>includes

>biometricians, foresters, and GIS experts. This team designs, develops

>and supports forestry software tools for internal use, and for sale as

>part of

>Mason, Bruce, and Girard's Stand Inventory System. The team also works

>to develop custom applications for clients.

>

>Please respond by e-mail, fax, or mail to:

>

> Mail: David Hamlin, Ph.D.

>

> Mason, Bruce and Girard, Inc.

> 1300 Bank of California Tower

> 707 Southwest Washington St.

> Portland, OR 97205

>

>e-mail:

>Fax: (503) 224 - 6524

>

>--------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>David C. Hamlin, Ph.D. Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc.

>Biometrician Portland, OR.

>

>--------------------------------------------------------------------------





-------------------------------------------------------------

James B. Moore

Systems Administrator

School of Forestry and Wood Products

Michigan Technological University

Houghton, Michigan 49931

Internet:

-------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Oh! Oh! I believe this one is bordering on sexism. I'm sure you found

this quirk in some sleezy magazine, however not one you should share with

a list of subscribers of both genders UNLESS you also added the male

counter of "What he really Means". Gender bassing went out in the 80's



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







------------------------------



Enough is enough even when you think you're bashing men, you bashing

women. What is this, did your wives make you sleep on the sofa???? Let's

give it a break.



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







------------------------------



The Summer Employment Program (SEP) at the World Bank in

Washington, DC, may be of interest students currently in graduate

school and planning to return to graduate studies after

participating in the SEP.



All positions are in Washington, DC.



Applications must be received by the Bank by January 31, 1997. NO

EXCEPTIONS.



The competition for these positions is keen; therefore, an early

application is recommended.





Daniel

-----------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Minchew

Director

ACT * American College Testing 202 223-2318 - Telephone

One Dupont Circle, NW, # 340

Washington, DC 20036-1170 202 293-2223 - Fax



****************



The Summer Employment Program re-opened on December 2, 1996.



SUMMER EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM



The Summer Employment Program is the World Bank's only internship

program. It is open to students who are nationals of the Bank's

member countries. Each year a large number of highly qualified

candidates apply to the Program.



The World Bank does not offer unpaid or volunteer positions at any

time. All Summer positions are located in Washington, D.C. The

Summer Employment Program is not a means of entry into the World

Bank. Summer Assistants' contracts will not be extended beyond

the end of October, or converted to any other type of employment

in the Bank until the Fall semester is completed.



Candidates for the Program must possess a bachelor's degree,

and be enrolled in a full-time graduate study program--pursuing a

master's degree or a Ph.D., and must have plans to return as a

full-time student in the Fall semester.



The Program generally requires experience in business

concentrations such as: economics, finance, and statistics. Needs

also occur in other disciplines, such as: agriculture,

environment, information systems, and social sciences. Candidates

must have strong computer skills. Knowledge of World Bank Group

languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish)

is useful; fluency in English is required. Relevant work

experience is an added advantage.



The Bank pays a monthly salary to all Summer Assistants,

and where applicable, provides a travel allowance to contribute

towards travel expenses. Assistants are responsible for their

own living accommodations.



The Summer Employment Program office is open from December

through June of each year.



If you are interested in applying for the 1997 season, a

detailed curriculum vitae must be received by the SEP by

January 31, 1997.



Interested candidates may send their inquiries to the

attention of:



The Summer Employment Program

The World Bank

1818 H Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20433 USA





Summer Employment Program e-mail:



Telephone: 202 473-0309



------------------------------



Hog wash! there was no sexual power before the forbidden fruit was

consumed. Adam was just as guilty if not more so. Eve did not force

Adam, she simply set it before him.



I am a women on this list serv who is bright and intelligent and also do

not like men writing or laughing at a women's expense. I too could put

some jokes bashing men, I choose not to as it accomplishes nothing. Last

weeks jokes were fun, let's stop there or find some different ones.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

+++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator=09=09=09U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443=09=09=09=09=09McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094=09=09=09=09=09Seattle, Wa. 98l95

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

+++





On Sat, 9 Dec 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> Madiba Saidy wrote:

> >=20

> > Numukunda wrote:

> >=20

> > PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and

> > others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather

> > insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting

> > anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=

usy

> > especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away=

=2E So

> > please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =

the

> > list as they could be easily misconstrued.

> > Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal

> > mail. It's been a long time.

> >=20

> > Numukunda

> > -----------------------------------------------------------------------

> >=20

> > Hi folks,

> >=20

> > I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about

> > women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves

> > humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,

> > I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.

> >=20

> > I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's

> > why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams

> > to prepare for.

> >=20

> > I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my

> > contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual

> > basis.

> >=20

> > On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,

> > perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same

> > time..so It might be a good idea to get together.

> >=20

> > Once again my apologies to all those offended.

> >=20

> > Happy Holidays!!

> > =20

> > Madiba.

> > __

> > ********************************************************************

> > ** Madiba Saidy **

> > ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

> > ** University of British Columbia **

> > ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

> > ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

> > ** Email :-

> > ********************************************************************

> MR.SAIDY!!

> =09=09I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big

> girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;

> and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister

> KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The

> gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was

> foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on

> him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could

> no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were

> expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the

> dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build

> civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real

> man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such

> a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or

> another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might

> have been like in the readymade

> eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual

> manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit

> embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they

> still use it on us all the time.

>=20

> =09=09=09=09Regards Basss!!

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Gambia-l,



The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) has announced that 108

candidates have been nominated to contest in the National Assembly elections

to be held on 2 January, 1997.



There APRC candidates are unopposed in the follwing constituences:

1. Foni Bintang

2. Foni Bondali

3. Foni Brefet

4. Foni Jarrol

5. Niamina East



The APRC will field candidates in all 45 constituencies, the NRP in 5, PDOIS

17, and UDP in 34.



List of Candidates



Banjul Administrative Area



1. Banjul Central

Christian Samuel Davies UDP

Pa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent)

Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOIS

Musa Sinyan APRC



2. Banjul North

Ebou Ndow UDP

Sheikh Omar Njie APRC



3. Banjul South

David Jones APRC

Pa Babou Seedy Njie UDP



Kanifing Administrative Area



1. Bakua

Demba Sanneh Bojang UDP

Saihou Sanyang APRC



2. Serrekunda East

Fabakary Tombong Jatta APRC

Bakary M.S.A. Manneh UDP

Halifa Sallah PDOIS



3. Serrekunda West

Adama Bah PDOIS

Gibou Momodou Jagne UDP

Sulayman Joof APRC



Brikama Administrative Area



1. Foni Bintang

Fansu Sanneh APRC



2. Foni Bondali

Ansumana Sanneh APRC



3. Foni Brefet

Karafa Badgie APRC



4. Foni Jarrol

Musa Baldeh APRC



5. Foni Kansala

Kawsu L. Gibba AFRC

Momodou L Nyassi UDP



6. Kombo Central

Abdou Badjie APRC

Wassa Janneh UDP

Ousman G A Kebbeh PDOIS



7. Kombo East

Pa Saikou Kujabi UDP

Kebba M Touray APRC



8. Kombo North

Seedy Ceesay PDOIS

Yusupha S Cham UDP

Musa Suso APRC



9. Kombo South

Kebba Barrow UDP

Yusupha K Sanyang NRP

Paul Mendy APRC



Kerewan Administrative Area



1. Central Baddibu

Janko Fatou Jaiteh APRC

Abou Karamba Kassama UDP



2. Illiassa

Sainey Kebba Jadama UDP

Araabo Ansu Kanyi APRC



3. Jokadu

Amadou Khan APRC

Baba Abu Khan UDP



4. Lower Baddibu

Manjanko Saamsusa UDP

Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC



5. Lower Niumi

Jain Coli Fye APRC

Musa Malang Sonko UDP



6. Sabach Sanjal

Kebba Land Camara APRC

Yankuba Solly Camara UDP



7. Upper Niumi

Ousman Jallow APRC

Ebrima Kanjura Sonko UDP



Mansakonko Administrative Area



1. Jarra Central

Momodou Lamin Ceesay UDP

Alkali Jallow IND

Phoday Lang Sarr APRC



2. Jarra East

Ebou Ceesay PDOIS

Ousman Lang Sama Dabo APRC

Seedy Amang Kanyi UDP



3. Jarra West

Baba Jobe APRC

Kemeseng M. Jammeh UDP

Lamin Manneh PDOIS



4. Kiang Central

Babading K.K. Daffeh UDP

Demba Jobarteh APRC

Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP



5. Kiang East

Buba Samura UDP

Ansumana Sanneh APRC



6. Kiang West

Sulayman Darboe PDOIS

Omar Kebba Mass UDP

Memera Njie APRC



Janjanbureh Administrative Area



1. Janjanbureh

Daddy Kaba Dampha APRC

Foday Jibang Manka UDP



2. Lower Fulladu West

Saikou Foday Njie APRC

Ebrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOIS

Dawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP



3. Lower Saloum

Ebou Faal UDP

Abdou Mamsamba Njie NRP

Fafa Touray APRC



4. Niamina Dankunku

Jaye Jallow PDOIS

Sanna Jallow APRC



5. Niamina East

Eliman Malick Secka APRC



6. Niamina West

Lamin Wollow Samba Jallow IND

Baboucarr Sonko APRC



7. Niani

Ousman Janko PDOIS

Buray Alpha Jowoh NRP

Kebba Baboucarr Sabally APRC

Almamy Aboubaker Touray UDP



8. Nianija

Dawda Bah APRC

Essa Bah IND



9. Sami

Idrissa Samba Sallah APRC

Sheriff Sawaneh UDP

Essa Wally PDOIS



10. Upper Fulladu West

Churchill Falai Bandeh APRC

Tijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOIS

Amadou Sanneh UDP



11. Upper Saloum

Hamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRP

Sainey Mbye APRC



Basse Administrative Area



1. Basse

Momodou Sellu Bah APRC

Ibrahima K. Kejera PDOIS

Sisia K. L. Sagnia UDP



2. Jimara

Saihou Mballow UDP

Kanimang Sanneh APRC



3. Kantora

Omar Camara APRC

Hassan Jallow IND



4. Sandu

Pa Ousman Drammeh IND

Lamin Giana PDOIS

Abdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC



5. Tumana

Netty Baldeh APRC

Saikuba Ceesay PDOIS

Mbemba M Tambedou UDP



6. Wulli

Alhamdiou A K Conteh UDP

Mamadi Karlo Jabai APRC

Sidia Jatta PDOIS



Notice that Mr. Ousainaou Darboe was not nominated by his constituency even

though his name was submitted along with others. Amadou Sanneh was nominated

instead.





Peace

TOMBONG SAIDY







------------------------------



Madiba,



I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.

Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.



Adama Kah











Numukunda wrote:



PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and

others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather

insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting

anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busy

especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. So

please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on the

list as they could be easily misconstrued.

Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal

mail. It's been a long time.



Numukunda

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Hi folks,



I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about

women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves

humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,

I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.



I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's

why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams

to prepare for.



I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my

contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual

basis.



On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,

perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same

time..so It might be a good idea to get together.



Once again my apologies to all those offended.



Happy Holidays!!



Madiba.

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************

Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Forwarded from:



- The alternative newsservice -

http://www.lglobal.com/TAO/ainfos.html



From: Steve Wingate <



Japanese Retaliate Against the United States



by Henry Williams



Associated Press



Tokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliate

against the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from the

United States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second World

War.



In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10

Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes against

humanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:



George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent

civilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq and

Panama.



Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.



General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqi

carnage.



Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people of

El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military and

political policies.



Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionist

policies.



Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whose

atrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, which

took the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.



Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.



Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms to

brutally suppress the people of East Timor.



Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochina

and the suppression of popular movements in Peru.



John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the Defense

Department and drug complicity at the CIA.



Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if the

United States does not retract its own list.



______________________________________________________________________

### B O Y C O T T S H E L L ###

greedy murderers and polluters

remember Ken Saro Wiwa and the slaughtered Ogoni

______________________________________________________________________



Cheers,



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



------------------------------



Wow, this is almost surreal... nations with economic clout get to have all the fun!!



- Francis





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------





Begin forwarded message:



Forwarded from:



- The alternative newsservice -

http://www.lglobal.com/TAO/ainfos.html



From: Steve Wingate <



Japanese Retaliate Against the United States



by Henry Williams



Associated Press



Tokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliate

against the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from the

United States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second World

War.



In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10

Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes against

humanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:



George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent

civilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq and

Panama.



Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.



General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqi

carnage.



Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people of

El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military and

political policies.



Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionist

policies.



Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whose

atrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, which

took the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.



Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.



Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms to

brutally suppress the people of East Timor.



Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochina

and the suppression of popular movements in Peru.



John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the Defense

Department and drug complicity at the CIA.



Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if the

United States does not retract its own list.



______________________________________________________________________

### B O Y C O T T S H E L L ###

greedy murderers and polluters

remember Ken Saro Wiwa and the slaughtered Ogoni

______________________________________________________________________



Cheers,



Madiba.

JANUARY 3: Applications for Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowships for

Minorities. Contact: Fellowship Office (TJ 2039), National Research

Council, 2101 Constitution Avenue, N.W., Washington 20418.



JANUARY 15 - Five College Fellowship Program for Minority Scholars provides

a year in residence at one of the campuses (Amherst, Hampshire, Mount

Holyoke and Smith colleges) for minority graduate students in the final

phase of the doctoral degree. The purposes of the program are to enable

Fellows to complete their dissertation; to encourage their interest in

college teaching; and to acquaint them with the schools. Each Fellow is

hosted within an appropriate department or program at one of the five

colleges. If you are interested send your name and US mailing address to

Sarah at



FEBRUARY 3: Applications for 1997-98 dissertation year

fellowship program. Contact: Irvine Minority Scholar Search; c/o Gerardo

Marin, Ph.D., Associate Dean; Coordinator, Irvine Minority Scholar Program;

College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco; 2130 Fulton

Street, San Francisco, CA 94117-1080. (1/8/97)



JANUARY 1 - Gaius Charles Bolin Fellowships for Minority Graduate

Students. The fellowship is to encourage able minority students to pursue

careers in college teaching. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, and must

have completed all doctoral work except the dissertation by the end of the

current academic year. The stipend for 1997-98 is $25,000. The College

will also provide housing support and an allowance of up to $2,500 for

expenses. For more information contact, David L. Smith, Dean of the

Faculty, Hopkins Hall, Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts 01267.



Kevin Michael Foster

UT Austin African Diaspora Program in Anthropology,

Convener, Association of Black Anthropologists Student Interest Group,

VP for Administration, National Black Graduate Student Association

http://ccwf.cc.utexas.edu/~ifbs416/



Good Luck!!



Madiba.

Some of us will be heading back to the Motherland (after graduating) to

serve in the Second Republic and beyond...so, It'll be appreciated very

much if Job ads. from home are posted to the list.



I do receive a few job ads. from friends, but the jobs are tenable only

in the "WEST"...I'll pass them along regularly.



Cheers,



Madiba.

Debbie!!

I do agree with you that gender bashing does not accomplish much and I

have no doubt in my mind that all the women on this list are as

intelligent as the men,if not more so.I can assure you that there was no

intention whatsoever by this indulgence to reduce the status of women;I

love and respect them very much for that.It is just that since I don't

feel offended when women bash men for their foibles,I assume they too

would not mind if we talk about their weaknesses.But if you feel

otherwise,we might as well stop.But before stopping, I want to make one

correction and that has nothing to do with gender bashing but more to do

with the history of sex and sexuality ,namely the time that

sex power started.It should not take too much reading of the dialogue

that took place between Adam and Eve before consuming the forbidden

fruit to know that the reason why Adam finally gave in was not mainly

because of Eve's linguistic competence;indeed, there was more to it than

that,esp. given the fact that GOD had been very unambiguous as what

would happen if the couple violated the Cardinal Rule.So,I don't think

you are correct in saying that sex power started after the violation and

not before it.



Regards Basss!!!

Hei everyone,

I'm really sorry if I offended anyone but I meant everything as a

joke. I didn't see Mr Saidy's postings as anything but jokes. I had a

good laugh about them and since I enjoyed them decided to send some as a

joke too. As for me they were a good break after all the hard studying

for my finals. I just thought everyone would see the jokes and not take

it too serious.



Isatou.



Precedence: bulk



RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT



The Global Environmental Assessment project at Harvard University's

Center for Science and International Affairs (CSIA) is seeking

applications for post- and pre-doctoral fellowships tenable at CSIA

for the academic year 1997-98. Fellows will play a central role in

a major multidisciplinary research program to shape an integrated

understanding of global environmental assessment and policy. Its

goal is to advance understanding of the role of formal assessment

activities in societies' efforts to grapple with questions of

global environmental change. In year 2, academic year 1997-98, the

project will continue its work on climate change and expand to

examine assessment experience in the management of long range

transport and tropospheric air pollution. Applications are invited

from prospective fellows interested generally in the relationships

among science and policy on international environmental issues, or

specifically on the substantive themes noted above. Core faculty

include William Clark, Edward Parson, John Holdren, and Robert

Stavins from the Kennedy School of Government; James McCarthy and

Michael McElroy from Harvard's natural sciences faculties, Robert

Keohane from Duke University, Sheila Jasanoff from Cornell

University, and Jill Jaeger from the International Institute for

Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna.



For more information about the fellowship subscribe to the news-

service "GEAFELLOWSHIPS". To subscribe send a message to:



listproc@environment.harvard.edu



containing the line



SUBSCRIBE GEAFELLOWSHIPS <Your Full Name>



For example, John Doe subscribes to the list as follows:



To:

CC:

Attchmnt:

Subject:

----Message Text-------

SUBSCRIBE GEAFELLOWSHIPS John Doe



The subject line should be left blank.







Francis I think you hit the nail on hte head. I just hope that the

world would extend this newly found moral standard against the Mobutus

of Africa. Perhaps it will help the millions of Africans who are

either ill-fed or diseased because of their leaders siphoning their

country's wealth to foreign bank accounts.



Malanding





I have some questions on the state of non-govenmental gambian support

of education in the Gambia. This is in regards to funding or support

from individual gambians or gambian groups to schools or student. I

understand that sometime ago in early 1990s a scholarship was set up

in Armitage in the name of one Dr Lamin Sanneh(please correct me if I

get details wrong). I am interested in knowing how many such

scolarships are out there and in which schools? perhaps our colleagues

going to the Gambia this christmas could help find out. Also are there

any such funds organized by Gambians outside the Gambia (ie in the US

or Europe)?



Also can someone send me contacts to the Gambia Foundation and the

Science and Technology association. I know these are two different

groups based in the south-east (US) although I don't know their names

well.



Malanding Jaiteh







Isatou B Kaira wrote:

ISATOU!!

Don't worry about us ,the guys.I don't think any of us takes it as more

than what it is:a joke.So, please keep up the good work down there;and I

personally wish you luck in your exams.



Regards Bassss!!

Gambia-l,

Chris Foxwell has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Chris and

please send an intro to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara

> Madiba,

>

> I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.

> Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.

>

> Adama Kah

> The George Washington University

> Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

> 2121 I St., NW

> Rice Hall, Suite 707

> Washington, D.C. 20052



Hi Adama,



Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me

your email address.



Cheers and God bless!!!



Madiba.

This was posted on another list to which I subscribe. Perhaps some of

us may find it of value.



Good luck!



Madiba.





> 1) CARE Mozambique is seeking a Project Manager for its third

> microenterprise development program in Mozambique:

>

> The Project Manger is responsible for implementation of a microenterprise

> development project in the urban and per-urban areas of Quelimane in the

> coastal area of Zambezia Province in central Mozambique. The three-year

> pilot project is divided into two 18-month phases which will begin with the

> arrival of the Project manger in Mozambique. Funding for the second phase

> of the project will depend on performance during the first phase.

>

> The project has two main objectives:

>

> Development of an urban and peri-urban savings and credit portfolio

> centered on Quelimane town, targeted at micro and small traders. This is

> intended to test the depth, extent and dynamism of emerging markets for

> financial services, and their contribution to improved commodity markets for

> food and cash crops.

> Conduct at least two sub-sector studies of primary products from

> coastal Zambezia to determine key interventions for the future (financial

> and non-financial services), and primary zones for the delivery of a program

> of savings and credit in an expanded second phase.

>

> Requirements:

> BA/BS degree in business administration, economics, marketing or a related

> field

> Five years of practical experience in urban or rural financial services

> programming

> Excellent English language skills, strong preference given to

> Portuguese/Spanish speakers

> Competency in computer word processing and spreadsheet programs

> Advanced coaching and mentoring skills

> Small enterprise program development experience

> Advanced organizational planning skills

> ======================================================================

> 2) CARE Niger is seeking a Senior Project Advisor.

>

> The BRK is a credit bank, with a 1,000,000 USD loan portfolio, 11,000

> clients and 15 agencies. The BRK Senior Project Advisor guides the BRK

> through the fourth phase of the BRK project: s/he advises the project

> management and the Country Office on critical decisions and procedures, in

> order to enhance the BRK's viability and autonomy as a separate financial

> credit institution.

> Responsibilities:

> Co-design the independence process of the BRK, indicating process benchmarks

> and identifying critical management issues. This process includes critical

> steps to the "mutualisation" of the BRK.

> Monitor BRK day-to-day activities in the head office and the credit agencies

> in the field, advising project management and staff on possible improvements

> in procedures, mechanisms and systems which enhance services, control and

> performance.

> Co-design and monitor information flow and relationships between Board of

> Directors, clients, and BRK staff to ensure optimal awareness of management

> and other issues.

> Monitor the BRK business plan estimates and performance and advise project

> management and CO management on significant issues.

> Participate in the CO credit management committee, which is coordinating and

> improving CO credit policies across projects.

> REQUIREMENTS: 5-7 years experience related to project needs, Bachelor's

> degree, fluency in French, excellent planning and budgeting skills,

> appropriate accounting and financial management skills, fundraising

> experience, computer literate, fluency in English.

>

> Please send resumes to:

> Rachael Cogen

> HR Coordinator

> Southern/West Africa

> cogen@care.org



I have been reading this correspondence and I just can't keep from adding

my two cents regardless of how pathetic the whole series of

correspondences have been. But when three people insist that a joke is

just a joke in the face of people who find the humor offensive I just

can't help but saying something. If it were my house and someone offended

a guest, regardless if it was intentional or not I would step in. I am

sure others would do the same.



Based on previous thoughtful

discussions I thought that the group had enough intellectual balance to

consider that if some women find offensive and that possibly it could be

offensive. (By the way the point is not whether the jokes are funny. No

one cares about whether they are funny or not. The point is are they

offensive.)

At least it might be worthwhile to entertain that they might have a point.

Especially since the majority of those agreeing that it is funny are

male and might

benefit from insight to the opposite sex from the eyes of the opposite sex.



I think I would be equally frustrated if a bunch of Nazi, KKK types broke

into this group and started making racial jokes, which they may find as

funny, but which may be offensive to hopefully everyone participating in

this group. At first I thought the jokes were a simple mistake but as

everyone started to jump on the bandwagon in support the submission or

perpetuation the unbridal use of jokes that might

be offensive to some has turned my concern into disbelief.

Please have a little more courtesy.



I guess I wonder when there are million of jokes out there why some

feel they can't live without ones that might be offensive to others? Why

not just say okay they are offensive and move on. Rather than band

together jokes that were not even all that funny at the expense of

someone else. I love a good joke.

Lets try to be more thoughtful about the ones we send around the group

and work on a little more respect for each other.





Bayard Lyons

"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca



On Tue, 10 Dec 1996, Madiba Saidy wrote:



> > Madiba,

> >

> > I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.

> > Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.

> >

> > Adama Kah

> > The George Washington University

> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

> > 2121 I St., NW

> > Rice Hall, Suite 707

> > Washington, D.C. 20052

>

> Hi Adama,

>

> Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me

> your email address.

>

> Cheers and God bless!!!

>

> Madiba.

At 06:00 PM 12/10/96 -0500, you wrote:

>

>I have been reading this correspondence and I just can't keep from adding

>my two cents regardless of how pathetic the whole series of

>correspondences have been. But when three people insist that a joke is

>just a joke in the face of people who find the humor offensive I just

>can't help but saying something. If it were my house and someone offended

>a guest, regardless if it was intentional or not I would step in. I am

>sure others would do the same.

>

> Based on previous thoughtful

>discussions I thought that the group had enough intellectual balance to

>consider that if some women find offensive and that possibly it could be

>offensive. (By the way the point is not whether the jokes are funny. No

>one cares about whether they are funny or not. The point is are they

>offensive.)

> At least it might be worthwhile to entertain that they might have a point.

> Especially since the majority of those agreeing that it is funny are

>male and might

>benefit from insight to the opposite sex from the eyes of the opposite sex.

>

> I think I would be equally frustrated if a bunch of Nazi, KKK types broke

>into this group and started making racial jokes, which they may find as

>funny, but which may be offensive to hopefully everyone participating in

>this group. At first I thought the jokes were a simple mistake but as

>everyone started to jump on the bandwagon in support the submission or

>perpetuation the unbridal use of jokes that might

>be offensive to some has turned my concern into disbelief.

>Please have a little more courtesy.

>

>I guess I wonder when there are million of jokes out there why some

>feel they can't live without ones that might be offensive to others? Why

>not just say okay they are offensive and move on. Rather than band

>together jokes that were not even all that funny at the expense of

>someone else. I love a good joke.

>Lets try to be more thoughtful about the ones we send around the group

>and work on a little more respect for each other.

>

>

>Bayard Lyons

>"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

>"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca

>

>





Bayard;

Could you please decipher your "code" Sen de haklisin if it is not

personal? I am itching to know what it means. Interesting what some may find

worthy of their time in this time of all-nighters!!!

Mostafa





-Came across this while browsing the soc.culture.african newsgroup

and thought it might be of interest to some.



Cho.

10th Annual All African Students Conference

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&





21st Century For the Future of Africa and African People

***********************************************************



The All African Student Conference Committee is soliciting papers for

the 10th annual conference to be held May 16-18, 1997, at Temple

University.

Papers should provide a scholarly analysis of issues relating to the

unification and global development of Africa and Solutions to problems

facing African people as we move into the 21st century. A suggested

list of sub-topics includes:

* The Police, Prisons, and the Criminal Justice System

* Racism, Discrimination, and the Neo-Conservative Movement

* Political Boundaries

* The African Petit-Bourgeoisie and the Neo-Colonial Elite

* Economics: Empowerment of African Businesses

* The IMF, World Bank, Multinationals, and the New World Order

* Science and the 21st Century

* Mineral Wealth and Natural Resources

* Education: For What and for Whom?

* Paradigms of Liberation

* The Environment

* Arts, Entertainment and Carnival: Who benefits?

* The African Diaspora in the Future of the African Continent

* Reparations and the 21st Century

* Migration and Population Movements

* Relationships between African People



However, this list is not exclusive; all papers which relate to the

theme will be considered for presentation.



An abstract of at least one full page must be submitted by December 16,

1996. The deadline for submission of the final paper is February 3,

1997.

The abstract should outline the primary arguments that will be addressed

in the final paper.



All submissions should include a short biographical statement as well as

an address, e-mail address, and a telephone number for contact

purposes.

Please send abstracts to:

All African Student Conference

c/o Khadijah Turner

Department of African-American Studies

Temple University

1115 West Berks Mall

Gladfelter Hall, 8th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19122.



Abstracts may also be e-mailed to

________________________________________________________________________



I have recently gotten my web page on The Gambia back on line. While some

parts of the site are definitely targeted to the returned Peace Corps

volunteer community, there are a number of other resources that should

appeal to anyone interested in The Gambia. These include:



- the 1996 TANGO directory of NGOs

- downloadable Mandinka and Wollof dictionaries, grammar manuals, and databases

- a demographic research paper on The Gambia

- information for international students seeking merit-based scholarships for

undergraduate study in the US

- some photographs from different areas in The Gambia

- Gambian recipees

- links to other Gambia/African resources on the internet



I am always soliciting feedback and suggestions for the page, and would be

interested in receiving comments from members of this list. I am also

looking for contributions to improve certain sections of the web page. In

particular, the Gambian recipee section is pretty sparse, and I am also

looking for more links to other Gambian related web sites and other internet

resources. (On a side note, GAMBIA-L is not currently listed in the resource

section, but I'd be happy to add it if our administrators are interested and

inform me how they'd like it described.)



Two other sections of the web page that I have just started working on are

an annotated bibliography, and a tourism information section.



The annotated bibliography section will be a list of published materials on

The Gambia. It will be divided into sections for general books about The

Gambia, books by Gambian authors, and articles from magazines and academic

journals. Each item in the bibliography will have the usual citation

information as well an abstract or short description. This section is

targeted particularly towards students doing research and others seeking

information on specific aspects of The Gambia.



The tourism information section will basically be an address list of tour

operators offering excursions to The Gambia, as well as contact information

for individual hotels and other businesses offering tourist services in The

Gambia. This section obviously is targeted for potential tourists.



I need a lot of help on collecting information for both the annotated

bibliography section and tourism information section, if these are to

develop into anything very useful. If anyone knows of appropriate material

for either of these sections, please let me know. I have very little so far,

and would be grateful for any suggestions. Likewise if this kind of material

already exists elsewhere in print or on the internet, I'd appreciate hearing

about it.



The page can currently be found at:



I'm going to send the URL to Yahoo and the other major search engines in the

next few weeks. So hopefully it should start appearing in keyword search

results within the next month or two.



Please send comments concerning this web site to me individually at

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.



Thanks.



Andy Lyons





Thanks Andy...I saw the arch during my recent visit to The Gambia.For those

interested here's an opportunity to see the 22 Arch.2million dollar

project.This is a conservative figure and doesn't include the maintenence.Is

it not ironical that the government doesn't have money to finance the

elections, hence the reason parliamentary candidates are required to pay 5000

dalasis.No wonder, the APRC can afford to contest in ALL the constituencies.



REMINDER : CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY.. ( HOST ) Gambia Support Group

FEATURING : great music, complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Cash bar for alcoholic beverages ( bar open from 8:30pm

to 1:00am )

$10 cover charge and proper attire required.

Don't miss an evening of great entertainment and ambiance....All happening at

the Marriott Hotel in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

DIRECTIONS : Take I-495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig Highway

West. Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.; which

becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left into

the Hotel entrance.

Mostafa inquired about my quote "Sen de haklisin!" This is a line from

one of the famous stories about a Turkish folk hero named Nasrettin

(Nasreddin) Hoca. "Sen de haklisin!" is turkish meaning - "You are also

right!" Nasrettin Hoca tales are wonderful and I highly recommend them.

Considering UNESCO has designated 1996-1997 the year of Nasrettin Hoca

getting hold of a collection of some of these tales in english might

not be all that difficult.



Hope this helps Mostafa.



Bayard Lyons

"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca





(From Herb Caen's column in the San Francisco Chronicle)



A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap that

measured their speed using radar and photographed their car. They later

received in the mail a ticket for $40, and a photo of their car. Instead

of payment, they sent the police department a photograph of $40. Several

days later, they received a letter from the police department that

contained another picture -- of handcuffs.



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







Ndey,



For some reason I had the feeling that you were referring to Omar Sey when i

first saw your posting. Following the coup in 1994, Omar Sey and other

Ministers of the former government were detained for a short while and later

released. However, because they had to testify in the Commissions of Enquiry,

their travel documents were seized and they were required to have clearance

before they could leave the country. This was done at the time as a

precautionary measure to stop some of them from running away.



Omar Sey was denied permission to travel for two major reasons. First his

illness was not life threatening at the time, and secondly he could not

convince the Commission that he will come back to after his treatment.

Normally if one’s illness is grave, the person will be given a permission to

travel for medical treatment. A case in point is that Oudou Njie of the

former N.I.B.; he was given permission to travel after his accident when it

was determined that he needs urgent medical attentions that cannot be given

to him in The Gambia. There are also some who were given permission to travel

and they never came back to face the Commission.



It is unfortunate that things like this took place, but believe me, if Mr.

Omar Sey’s condition was life threatening, he would have been allowed to

travel overseas for medical treatment. It was nothing against Omar Sey or his

family, these were just save guards in the system.



Peace

Tombong





Major Pa Chongan has been wallowing in jail ever since the the successful

coup of president Yahya Jammeh a couple of years ago. He is allegedly charged

for putting up an armed resistance to thwart the the advance of then captain

jammeh and his band in their thrust to capture the state house. As commander

of a tactical unit charged with executive protection he is believed to have

been the last line of defence who had to be neutralised for the coup

plotters to proceed with what has been an incredibly smooth revolution . It

is alleged that he vehemently resisted the desire of the coup plotters to go

across Denton bridge and warned them that failure to adhere to his orders to

retreat may result in a bloodbath as he was going to instruct his men to

shoot. Tensions infact escalated and shots were fired but the coup plotters

prevailed and marched triumphantly to the capital culminating one of the most

fantastic ascencion to power in modern times. Most of us gladly welcomed the

dislodging of an ineffective regime even though the circumstances were not

as desirable.



Upon consolidating power those who were perceived to be threats were

promptly rounded up including mr chongan. At the time it was the rational

thing to do because foremost on the priority of people who have effected

changes as big as they did was to stabilise the situation and thus assure the

nation that authority rested in the hands of those who brought change. The

methods employed to detain these suspects were rash and unjustified but

necessary for stability.



What is indefensible however is the continued incarceration of those

detainees who were primarily rounded up for security reasons. Sure the

government has long since come up with more charges against some of these

individuals and in mr chongans case alleging misuse of funds .Even if these

charges have some merit in them mr chongan ought to be allowed to face them

as a free citizen as he is no longer a threat to the now well established

regime of President Jammeh. I do not believe Mr chongan can ever be

proscuted in any court of law for attempting to thwart the advance of what he

perceived to be a band of mutinous thugs .He was sworn to uphold the laws of

the time and was hence justified in doing his best under very difficult

circumstances. In fact we as a nation we should be very worried if the

people we entrust with our national defence easily acquiesce to smooth

talking revolutionaries because it would mean law and order in THe Gambia is

not an established institution as in any nation worthy of it's name.



As commander in chief the President has a right to purge the armed forces

of those he does not have full confidence in and i will gladly submit that

mr chongan fits that category at this time even though he and the nation has

invested considerable time and resources to turn him into a professional

soldier. If the government has anyother complaint outside the security realm

that they wish to pursue it needs to be done in a different setting. But by

attempting to stitch together allegations that are blatantly design to punish

him for upholding constitutional law to those relating to alleged misconduct

in office , the gov't has proven itself to be vindictive rather an instution

conducting a fair enquiry.



Mr Chongan has a young family from whom he has been plucked for too long. He

is in jail for actions he needn't appologise for much less serve time. He

probably deserves a reprieve from the job he loves for not being a team

player to the revolutionaries. It is a tragedy that this fine man would

continue to wallow in jail until at such time that his principal jailer the

President of a peace and justice loving nation decides that he is deserving

of his pardon. It is wrong and a terrible miscarraige of justice.



Karamba Touray



11 Dec 96 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-Hepatatis



Gambia Has 100 Percent Hepatitis Vaccination Cover



From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The Gambia has managed a 100-percent hepatitis

B vaccination cover of all its children within a decade, PANA has

learnt.



At the just-ended 6th working group meeting of the Children's Vaccine

Initiative (CVI), the Gambia was mentioned, together with Botswana,

South Africa and Swaziland as states that had succeeded in "sustaining

hep B immunization within the EPI" (Expanded Programme on

Immunization).



The hepatitis B vaccine was originally developed to respond to the

very high incidence of primary liver cancer in developing countries as

a result of chronic infection with the hepatatis B virus.



Asked to explain how the Gambia had managed such a high hepatitis B

vaccination cover, Dr Abdloulie Jack of Gambia's Medical Research

Council Laboratories, Banjul, said the smallness of the country's

population was a factor.



"However, if we managed to do it, other countries can do it as well

provided there is stringent management of the resources available,

including cold chain systems, doses, vehicles and logistics," he told

PANA in Dakar.



According to Jack, all African countries have the potential of

attaining high hepatitis B vaccination cover once this is made part

and parcel of the primary health care system.



The poor management of vaccination programme resources among African

countries was denounced by the World Health Organization regional

director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Samba.



"In some countries, it is not surprising to find EPI vehicles being

used to ferry fish," said Samba, who regretted that the massive

international funding towards African vaccination programmes had not

been matched with results.



Lack of funds and the reluctance of funding agencies to fund hepatitis

B programmes were cited as reasons for lack of progress in other

states, although 74 countries have included hepatitis B vaccine within

their EPI.



According to Dr Peter Ndumbe of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical

Studies at Yaounde University, Cameroon, funding agencies opted to

give priority to poor countries that showed sustainable immunization

programmes against the other diseases.



He said that besides inadequate funding for hepatitis B, there have

also been problems in mobilising resources for combating yellow fever,

whose resurgence has been observed in Sub-Saharan Africa over the past

five years.



In a paper entitled " New Approaches To Vaccine Introduction," he

noted that 31 West, Central and Eastern African states "are at risk of

the urban and jungle cycles of epidemic and endemic yellow fever."



Yellow fever outbreaks were reported from Sierra Leone and Benin in

1996, he said, adding that in the later, 60 percent of the children

who died "had been fully immunised with the six routine EPI vaccines."



To deal with the problem of inadequate funding for EPI, another

document presented at the CVI meeting in Dakar urged governments to

establish separate budget lines for vaccination programmes.



It also called on donors to direct their resources towards the vaccine

independence initiative, to reduce dependency on external funds.

_________________________________________________________________



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



Andy, Abdou...



I will be setting up an Internet server at home (i.e. my apartment) in

January. It will use an untimed account with a local ISP and will be accessible

around the clock. I meant to get it up and running before the holidays but

I've been swamped at work.



Anyway, my account with the ISP will feature a web page and I certainly will

have a link to Andy's page.



I have been thinking of approaching Gambian publishers with the possibility of

featuring their content on my page... since I don't get a sense that anyone is

terribly interested in having the publications on the web.



A visitor authentication scheme can be easily implemented to ensure that only

subscribers to the publications have access to publication content. I have yet

to find possible ways of forbidding the copying/mailing of publication content

from a browser. In any case, subscriber authentication is a step up from any

other option.



Abdou, since you are visiting the Gambia this Christmas, I would appreciate

your running this idea by the publishers on at least my behalf. A more detailed

description of how this idea would work follows in my "PS" note below. When we

eventually set up an online Gambian publication page on the web, we will send

Andy the URL so he could have a link to the Gambian publication page also.



That would be it for the web page on my account with the ISP. Now to the

server I will be setting up...



The server will feature an IRC channel so that anyone on GAMBIA-L could chat

(or argue) with fellow GAMBIA-L subscribers... as long as they have access to

IRC...



I would like the server to also feature a bulletin board for GAMBIA-L, so that

subscribers to the list would no longer be bothered with numerous e-mail

messages... as long as they have Usenet-type readers. I would need the

permission of the GAMBIA-L administrators for this...



Andy, a link to

one. There is also

wants to view the entire UN Charter in a single page.



- Francis



PS: Abdou, please let me know what you think of the following. Please make a

copy of it and show it to the publishers when you get to the Gambia... if you

are willing to run my idea by them. (I believe I should and will write a letter

also and send it to you via e-mail.) I'd really appreciate it. Thanks...



MAKING THE IDEA OF WEB-BASED GAMBIAN PUBLICATIONS WORK

(1) SECURITY

The web site would be able to authenticate subscribers before letting them

view the content. Furthermore, there is the possibility that some way could be

found (using Java) to prevent the copying/mailing of publication content. Given

that the latter security scheme is possible, the on-line publication would be

at least as good as their print version.



(2) CONTENT

The web site would feature full publication content (both graphics and text).

We could literally reproduce the print versions of the publications on-line.



The publishers would just have to e-mail me the text in ascii format and the

images in an agreed upon image format. I would imagine that there is at least

one image scanner in the Gambia (??) to convert photos from print to digital

format. The publishers could also specify the layout of the print version of

the particular publication issue in ascii and e-mail it to me, to ensure that

the on-line version is identical to the print version in layout.



(3) ACCOUNTING

The publishers would choose a trusted representative or a few representatives

in the US to handle the accounts of subscribers. Their representative would

have a list of subscribers which he/she would e-mail me, allowing me to update

the web site accordingly. The representative would also send me e-mail

everytime an update is required for new subscriptions, subscribers requesting

to be taken off the subscription list, etc.



(4) OPPORTUNITIES

We could place an advertisment for the web site on appropriate publications to

gain new subscribers. I edited and wrote for an African publication in college

and probably could get free ad space on it.



Once the web site's hit rate is high enough (I don't know what "high enough"

is at this time), we could try to solicit advertisements from businesses in the

U.S. and abroad looking to reach Gambians and other sub-Saharan Africans. This

could be a whole new business niche for Gambian publishers.



(5) COSTS

I am willing to do this for free just to get it off the ground.



Ideally, interested netters would make contributions towards a ".org" account

with a local ISP. We could have our on-line publications on this "shared"

account instead of my personal account. Until then, I am volunteering my

personal account.



(6) TIME

I can get the web site up and running with an unanimated (boring) web page in

a few days. A more dynamic web page using the power of CGI would probably

require a couple of weeks.



Provided that the publishers' e-mail messages of publication content are

specific enough in terms of layout, I do not see formatting a publication issue

in HTML taking any more than a couple of hours. I probably could also enlist

the help of other trusted Gambian netters (probably the publishers'

representatives mentioned above) in formatting the content-- I would e-mail

them the content, they would format it using HTML and would e-mail me the

web-ready document. I doubt that we would have to resort to the latter however.









> >

> > Dear Friends:

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> Please help save Radio 101 in Zagreb, Croatia from bei=

ng

> > >>> >> canceled!!! Just add your name to the list and send the messa=

ge to

> > >>> >> everyone you know.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> This message is brought to you by the letter "H" (for =

help)

> > >>> >> and the number "1,000,000" (for the number of names =

we want to

> > >>> >> sign).

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> THANK YOU.

> > >>> >> __________________________________________

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> Save RADIO 101 from being cancelled!!!!!!

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> This is a petition to save Radio 101 in Zagreb, Croati=

a. ALL

> > >>> >> YOU DO IS ADD YOUR NAME TO THE LIST AT THE BOTTOM, then forwar=

d it to

> > >>> >> everyone you know.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> The only time you send it to the included address is i=

f

> > >>> >> you are the 50th,100th, etc. Send it on to everyone yo=

u

> > >>> >> know.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> Croatian "democratic" goverment belives that this radi=

o station

> > >>> >> is dealing against state, while this is the ONLY station left =

which is

> > >>> >> dealing with democratic information in Croatia!

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> Please add your name to this list if you believe in what we

> > >>> >> stand for.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> This list will be forwarded to the Goverment of the Re=

public

> > >>> >> Croatia!

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> If you happen to be the 50th, 100th, 150th, etc. signe=

r of

> > >>> >> this petition, please forward to:

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> and

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> This way we can keep track of the lists and organize t=

hem.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> Forward this to everyone you know, and help us to keep

> > >>> >> this radio station ALIVE!.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> Thank you.

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> ------------------------------------

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> SIGNATURES

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >>

> > >>> >> 1. Drago Markovic, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> >> 2. Sanda Petris, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> >> 3. Antun Sunjic, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> >> 4. Maja Dawidowsky, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> >> 5. Maja Vickovic, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> >> 6. Ivan Markovic, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> >> 7. Arne Breznjak,

> > >>> >> 8. Goran Alempijevic, Cakovec, Croatia

> > >>> > 9. Marin Bjelis , Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> > 10. Koraljka Rade, Zagreb, Croatia

> > >>> > 11. Kristina Durkic, Pozega, Croatia

> > >>> 12. Rolf Brudvik Edvardsen, Bergen, Norway

> > >> 13. Knut Vatnestroem, Trondheim, Norway

> > >> 14. Christian Stephansen, Trondheim, Norway

> > >> 15. Thomas Tveit Rosenlund, Trondheim, Norway

> > >> 16. Joern Oelmheim, Trondheim, Norway

> > >> 17. Nils Erik Dahle, Trondheim, Norway

> > >> 18. Haakon Knudsen, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 19. Even Gran, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 20. Helle Hartmann, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 21. Hege H Spj=F8tvold, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 22. Hans Petter Horsgaard, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 23. Endre Jo Reite, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 24. Per Kristian Norddal, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 25. Kari Skogstad, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 26. Frode Lilledahl, Trondheim, Norway

> > > 27. Vemund Aarstrand, Oslo, Norway

> > 28. Jan Broegger, Bergen, Norway

> > 29. Pia Farstad, Bergen, Norway

> > 30. Alfred E. Heggestad, Bergen, Norway

> > 31. Morten Nesje, Trondheim, Norway

> 32. Hanne Saele, Trondheim, Norway

> 33. Henrik Holm, Trondheim, Norway

34. Stig Krogstad, Oslo, Norway

35. Ingvill St=F8rksen, Bergen, Norway



WASHINGTON (Reuter) - The Clinton administration and other

major powers put profits ahead of human rights, weakening

efforts to stop offenses around the world this year, a U.S.

human rights group charged Wednesday.





But the group, Human Rights Watch, credited growing consumer

aversion to products made under harsh labor conditions for

helping to counter the trend.





In its "World Report 1997," the group slammed governments

and organizations, including the United States, Japan, the

European Union, and the World Bank, for claiming that their

trade and political policies would eventually bolster human

rights in countries like China, Bosnia and Russia.





"The most disturbing trend that we saw in the last year was

that the major powers repeatedly deferred the immediate

promotion of human rights in the name of often dubious long-term

strategies," said Kenneth Roth, executive director of the

group.





"While quite willing to exert economic pressure in the name

of human rights on poor states like Burundi, Cuba, Libya, or

Sudan, they acquiesced in abuses by economically attractive

countries like China, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria , and Saudi

Arabia," the group said in its seventh annual report, which

covered human rights developments in 74 countries.





Roth singled out the Clinton administration for failing to

use its leverage on trade issues with China to spur Beijing to

release political dissidents and religious activists.





"The Clinton administration simply collapsed," he said.

"Chinese officials were given every reason to conclude that for

the rest of the world, access to Chinese markets far outweighs

concern for the rights of Chinese citizens."





In Bosnia, the report slammed Washington and the European

Union for dropping their pursuit of war criminals and

endorsing "seriously compromised" elections.





"The major powers squandered a historic opportunity to

create an international system of justice for the most culpable

human rights abuses," Roth said, referring to Bosnia and

Rwanda.





In Russia, atrocities in Chechnya went unchecked, the group

said. "Instead, at the height of Russia's renewed slaughter of

civilians in Chechnya, the Council of Europe ignored its own

human rights standards to admit Russia as a member, and the

International Monetary Fund awarded Russia a $10 billion loan."





In the Middle East, the Clinton administration tolerated

arbitrary arrests by the Palestinian and Israeli authorities and

Syrian repression of dissidents in order to save the peace

process, the report said. But it added that the human rights

abuses themselves created an air of mistrust that undermined

peace talks.





Human Rights Watch hailed positive steps in several

countries, including South Korea, South Africa, India and

Guatemala, where governments brought people to justice for the

first time for abuses committed by officials in the past.





The most favorable trend was in consumer pressure on

companies that used sweatshops and child workers or damaged the

environment, Roth said. The best responses came from the apparel

industry, where brand name image was essential, he said,

pointing to Levi Strauss and Co and Liz Claiborne as examples.

Oil and minerals companies had been less willing to change.





Because of the impact of consumers, Human Rights Watch is

now putting significant effort into investigating human rights

practices of multinationals around the world, including French

oil giant Total and U.S.-based Unocal, which are working on a

gas pipeline in Burma, British Petroleum in Colombia, and Royal

Dutch/Shell in Nigeria, Roth said.



Commentary !!



On whose authority does human right watch act. They seem not to be as

effective to most of us. Whether it is a diversive front for more

unnecessary diplomacy..another layer of red-tape to give the impression that

things are actually being done.



They are yet to produce results.



Cheers,



Madiba.

UNITED NATIONS: African Diplomats Queue Up to Replace Boutros-

Ghali /UPDATE/



by Farhan Haq



UNITED NATIONS, Dec 10 (IPS) - African diplomats are rushing to

submit their candidacies to replace U.N. Secretary-General

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, in advance of a Security Council vote to

anoint a successor expected for Tuesday.



Italian Ambassador Francesco Paolo Fulci, current president

of the 15-nation Security Council, confirmed that four

diplomats have formally filed their candidacies to replace the

Egyptian incumbent.



The new candidates are Under-Secretary-General Kofi Annan of

Ghana, Islamic Conference Secretary-General Hamid Algabid of

Niger, former U.N. envoy Ahmedou Ould Abdallah of Mauritania,

and Cote d'Ivoire's foreign minister, Amara Essy.



Several other diplomats are waiting in the wings, although

none stepped forward on Monday to announce a formal candidacy.



Senegalese President Abdou Diouf declared Friday that his

country will sponsor its foreign minister, Moustapha Niasse. Two

longtime U.N. officials -- Habitat Secretary-General Wally N'Dow

of Gambia and current Organisation of African Unity (OAU)

Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim of Tanzania -- are also

preparing for runs that have yet to be announced.



Another contender, Nigerian U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari,

is also gathering support, with some officials here saying he

may be one of the few Africans able to conquer regional and

linguistic differences to become the candidate of all Africa.

But Gambari is hobbled by the diplomatic isolation of Nigeria's

current dictatorship, the officials add.



Many of the other candidates also face daunting challenges in

their hope to succeed Boutros-Ghali. And Boutros-Ghali remains

in the picture, although he suspended his own candidacy last

Wednesday after the United States maintained that it would veto

him from another term.



The only thing that is certain for now is that the only

choices up for consideration will be Africans, in deference to

Africa's wish to maintain the top U.N. post for two consecutive

terms. Even that may be uncertain if Africans fail to unify

behind a strong candidate soon, U.S. Ambassador Madeleine

Albright has warned.



For now, however, the United States faces a central irony: To

get rid of Boutros-Ghali, whom Washington blames is slow to

implement U.N. reforms, the U.S. government may have to accept

alternatives who are just as troublesome for its interests.



At the top of that list is Salim, who is expected to be

nominated by his home country, Tanzania, this week. South

African First Deputy President Thabo Mbeki said that his

country would back Salim if Boutros-Ghali drops out, and Salim

is expected to win backing from all the southern African

delegates.



African diplomats confide that the OAU chief would easily be

the most popular of all the candidates among Africans. Salim,

who has previously been Tanzania's ambassador to China and Cuba,

has long established his credentials among non-aligned and

socialist states. He won plaudits from Beijing for helping to

engineer the People's Republic's membership in the United

Nations in 1971, at the expense of Taiwan.



For those same reasons, however, Salim is viewed by

Washington as too independent, and the U.S. government in fact

repeatedly vetoed his ascension to the U.N. top spot 15 years

ago. ''Salim could possibly get the most votes in a 'straw

poll' of candidates, but the United States could still veto him

there,'' one Security Council diplomat told IPS.



When the Council picks its choices next week, the candidates

will likely face several rounds of straw polls in which the

members secretly indicate the level of support for each one. But

the top contenders are also expected to be voted on in

individual secret ballots in which the five veto-wielding

permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the

United States -- can block the candidates they do not want.



Similarly, Moustapha Niasse is almost certain to be blocked

by China, because Senegal maintains diplomatic relations, not

with the People's Republic, but with Taiwan.



Many others combine lukewarm support with enough political

negatives to make them long shots. Algabid's leadership of the

Islamic Conference likely will make him unpalatable to most

Western powers, who have never previously selected a Muslim as

secretary-general.



Annan, a career U.N. staffer who has risen through the ranks

since 1962, is said by some Africans privately to lack

understanding of specific African concerns, while reports of

U.S.

support for his candidacy have hurt him.



Meanwhile, France, which has been firmly behind Boutros-

Ghali, is adamant that any secretary-general be a French-

speaking African, giving a nudge to Ould Abdallah, until

recently the widely respected U.N. envoy to Burundi, and to

Essy, who was president of the U.N. General Assembly in 1994.



But, as one senior U.N. official told IPS on condition of

anonymity, Essy ''is really something of a lightweight -- one

can't think of anything he has accomplished.''



Ould Abdallah might be hurt because the predominantly Arab

leadership of his country, Mauritania, repeatedly has been

accused of maintaining slavery among its black population.



Ultimately, the U.N. official said, the central problem among

all the candidates is that few figure to be as effective as

Boutros-Ghali, despite all his faults. ''Whether you agree with

him or not, there was never any doubting that Boutros-Ghali was

intelligent and on top of every situation,'' the official

argued.



By contrast, he contended, most of the current alternatives

are merely administrators with little record of independent

leadership.



Then again, that is the evaluation that U.S. diplomats had of

Boutros-Ghali when they grudgingly accepted him to replace

Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1991.



In the five years since then, U.N. efforts in Bosnia,

Somalia, and Rwanda, has forced U.S. President Bill Clinton to

fend off charges that the U.N. chief was exercising too much

leadership, while opposition Republicans vowed never to

contribute U.S. troops to U.N. peacekeeping.

(end/ips/fah/aa/yjc/jm/96)





Moore" < jmoore@mtu.edu Subject: Forwarded: Programmer job in ForestryMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Precedence: listReply-To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 11:24:50 -0500To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, From: gdmroz@mtu.edu (Glenn D. Mroz)Subject: ProgrammerFYIA great opportunity from a distinguished alumnusglenn>From: Dave Hamlin < DCH@MBGPDX.MHS.CompuServe.COM >Please forward as you see fit.>-------------------------------------------------->****** Position Announcement: Programmer ************>Mason, Bruce and Girard, Inc., the Pacific Northwest's leading forestry>consulting firm, is accepting applications from qualified individuals for>the position of programmer.>This position offers an outstanding opportunity to a motivated>individual. The>broad range of duties will present an opportunity to work at the leading>edge of forestry software development.>The successful candidate will hold a BS in Forestry and / or Computer>Science, and>show significant experience in the both areas. The successful candidate>will have experience programming in C++ for Windows and have some>familiarity with the Microsoft Access database. The candidate must>also demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills.>The programmer works as part of a multi - disciplinary team which>includes>biometricians, foresters, and GIS experts. This team designs, develops>and supports forestry software tools for internal use, and for sale as>part of>Mason, Bruce, and Girard's Stand Inventory System. The team also works>to develop custom applications for clients.>Please respond by e-mail, fax, or mail to:> Mail: David Hamlin, Ph.D.> Mason, Bruce and Girard, Inc.> 1300 Bank of California Tower> 707 Southwest Washington St.> Portland, OR 97205>e-mail: dch@mbgpdx.mhs.compuserve.com >Fax: (503) 224 - 6524>-------------------------------------------------------------------------->David C. Hamlin, Ph.D. Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc.>Biometrician Portland, OR.>---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------James B. MooreSystems AdministratorSchool of Forestry and Wood ProductsMichigan Technological UniversityHoughton, Michigan 49931Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 09:59:49 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What She really means !!!!Message-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.961209095403.10190D-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOh! Oh! I believe this one is bordering on sexism. I'm sure you foundthis quirk in some sleezy magazine, however not one you should share witha list of subscribers of both genders UNLESS you also added the malecounter of "What he really Means". Gender bassing went out in the 80's++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 10:14:11 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Facts about menMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.961209101255.10190F-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIEnough is enough even when you think you're bashing men, you bashingwomen. What is this, did your wives make you sleep on the sofa???? Let'sgive it a break.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 13:20:26 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: World Bank Summer EmploymentMessage-ID: < 01ICT30Q8MNA000BZF@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Return-path: < owner-africa-l@BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU Received: from PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PSTCC4.PSTCC.CC.TN.US)by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US (PMDF V5.0-7 #16797)id < 01ICSUS91ID20000WI@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US > for AJANNEH@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US; Mon, 09 Dec 1996 09:24:03 -0500 (EST)Received: from listserv.brown.edu by pstcc.cc.tn.us (PMDF V5.0-3 #16797)id < 01ICSUTXD82O8WW2V1@pstcc.cc.tn.us > for AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us; Mon,09 Dec 1996 09:25:25 -0400 (EDT)Received: from stanley.cis.Brown.EDU (stanley.cis.brown.edu [128.148.128.155])by listserv.brown.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) with SMTP id IAA26879; Mon,09 Dec 1996 08:58:55 -0500Received: from BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU by BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8b)with NJE id 4431 for AFRICA-L@BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU; Mon,09 Dec 1996 08:56:39 -0500Received: from BROWNVM (NJE origin SMTP@BROWNVM)by BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU (LMail V1.2a/1.8a) with BSMTP id 3072; Mon,09 Dec 1996 08:56:39 -0500Received: from actgw.act.org by BROWNVM.brown.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)with TCP; Mon, 09 Dec 1996 08:56:34 -0500 (EST)Received: from smtpgate.act.org by actgw.act.org (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA21312; Mon, 09 Dec 1996 07:45:58 -0600Received: from ccMail by SMTP.ACT.ORG (SMTPLINK V2.11.01) id AA850147239; Mon,09 Dec 1996 08:20:12 -0600 (CST)Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 08:20:12 -0600 (CST)From: Daniel Minchew < Minchew@ACT.ORG Subject: 1997 Summer Employment at the World Bank, Washington, DCSender: "FORUM PAN-AFRICA (Peer Distribution List)" < AFRICA-L@BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-L < AFRICA-L@BROWNVM.BROWN.EDU Reply-to: "FORUM PAN-AFRICA (Peer Distribution List)"Message-id: < 9611098501.AA850147239@SMTP.ACT.ORG MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIThe Summer Employment Program (SEP) at the World Bank inWashington, DC, may be of interest students currently in graduateschool and planning to return to graduate studies afterparticipating in the SEP.All positions are in Washington, DC.Applications must be received by the Bank by January 31, 1997. NOEXCEPTIONS.The competition for these positions is keen; therefore, an earlyapplication is recommended.Daniel-----------------------------------------------------------Daniel Minchew minchew@act.org DirectorACT * American College Testing 202 223-2318 - TelephoneOne Dupont Circle, NW, # 340Washington, DC 20036-1170 202 293-2223 - Fax****************The Summer Employment Program re-opened on December 2, 1996.SUMMER EMPLOYMENT PROGRAMThe Summer Employment Program is the World Bank's only internshipprogram. It is open to students who are nationals of the Bank'smember countries. Each year a large number of highly qualifiedcandidates apply to the Program.The World Bank does not offer unpaid or volunteer positions at anytime. All Summer positions are located in Washington, D.C. TheSummer Employment Program is not a means of entry into the WorldBank. Summer Assistants' contracts will not be extended beyondthe end of October, or converted to any other type of employmentin the Bank until the Fall semester is completed.Candidates for the Program must possess a bachelor's degree,and be enrolled in a full-time graduate study program--pursuing amaster's degree or a Ph.D., and must have plans to return as afull-time student in the Fall semester.The Program generally requires experience in businessconcentrations such as: economics, finance, and statistics. Needsalso occur in other disciplines, such as: agriculture,environment, information systems, and social sciences. Candidatesmust have strong computer skills. Knowledge of World Bank Grouplanguages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish)is useful; fluency in English is required. Relevant workexperience is an added advantage.The Bank pays a monthly salary to all Summer Assistants,and where applicable, provides a travel allowance to contributetowards travel expenses. Assistants are responsible for theirown living accommodations.The Summer Employment Program office is open from Decemberthrough June of each year.If you are interested in applying for the 1997 season, adetailed curriculum vitae must be received by the SEP byJanuary 31, 1997.Interested candidates may send their inquiries to theattention of:The Summer Employment ProgramThe World Bank1818 H Street, N.W.Washington, DC 20433 USASummer Employment Program e-mail: sprogram@worldbank.org Telephone: 202 473-0309------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 10:29:57 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.961209101936.10190G-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHog wash! there was no sexual power before the forbidden fruit wasconsumed. Adam was just as guilty if not more so. Eve did not forceAdam, she simply set it before him.I am a women on this list serv who is bright and intelligent and also donot like men writing or laughing at a women's expense. I too could putsome jokes bashing men, I choose not to as it accomplishes nothing. Lastweeks jokes were fun, let's stop there or find some different ones.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++Debbie Proctor, Administrator=09=09=09U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443=09=09=09=09=09McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094=09=09=09=09=09Seattle, Wa. 98l95+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++On Sat, 9 Dec 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:> Madiba Saidy wrote:> >=20> > Numukunda wrote:> >=20> > PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and> > others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather> > insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting> > anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=usy> > especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away==2E So> > please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =the> > list as they could be easily misconstrued.> > Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal> > mail. It's been a long time.> >=20> > Numukunda> > -----------------------------------------------------------------------> >=20> > Hi folks,> >=20> > I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about> > women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves> > humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,> > I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.> >=20> > I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's> > why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams> > to prepare for.> >=20> > I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my> > contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual> > basis.> >=20> > On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,> > perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same> > time..so It might be a good idea to get together.> >=20> > Once again my apologies to all those offended.> >=20> > Happy Holidays!!> > =20> > Madiba.> > __> > ********************************************************************> > ** Madiba Saidy **> > ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **> > ** University of British Columbia **> > ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **> > ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **> > ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **> > ********************************************************************> MR.SAIDY!!> =09=09I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big> girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;> and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister> KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The> gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was> foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on> him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could> no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were> expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the> dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build> civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real> man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such> a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or> another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might> have been like in the readymade> eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual> manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit> embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they> still use it on us all the time.>=20> =09=09=09=09Regards Basss!!> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 13:32:32 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CANDIDATESMessage-ID: < 961209132253_1488092810@emout10.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) has announced that 108candidates have been nominated to contest in the National Assembly electionsto be held on 2 January, 1997.There APRC candidates are unopposed in the follwing constituences:1. Foni Bintang2. Foni Bondali3. Foni Brefet4. Foni Jarrol5. Niamina EastThe APRC will field candidates in all 45 constituencies, the NRP in 5, PDOIS17, and UDP in 34.List of CandidatesBanjul Administrative Area1. Banjul CentralChristian Samuel Davies UDPPa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent)Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOISMusa Sinyan APRC2. Banjul NorthEbou Ndow UDPSheikh Omar Njie APRC3. Banjul SouthDavid Jones APRCPa Babou Seedy Njie UDPKanifing Administrative Area1. BakuaDemba Sanneh Bojang UDPSaihou Sanyang APRC2. Serrekunda EastFabakary Tombong Jatta APRCBakary M.S.A. Manneh UDPHalifa Sallah PDOIS3. Serrekunda WestAdama Bah PDOISGibou Momodou Jagne UDPSulayman Joof APRCBrikama Administrative Area1. Foni BintangFansu Sanneh APRC2. Foni BondaliAnsumana Sanneh APRC3. Foni BrefetKarafa Badgie APRC4. Foni JarrolMusa Baldeh APRC5. Foni KansalaKawsu L. Gibba AFRCMomodou L Nyassi UDP6. Kombo CentralAbdou Badjie APRCWassa Janneh UDPOusman G A Kebbeh PDOIS7. Kombo EastPa Saikou Kujabi UDPKebba M Touray APRC8. Kombo NorthSeedy Ceesay PDOISYusupha S Cham UDPMusa Suso APRC9. Kombo SouthKebba Barrow UDPYusupha K Sanyang NRPPaul Mendy APRCKerewan Administrative Area1. Central BaddibuJanko Fatou Jaiteh APRCAbou Karamba Kassama UDP2. IlliassaSainey Kebba Jadama UDPAraabo Ansu Kanyi APRC3. JokaduAmadou Khan APRCBaba Abu Khan UDP4. Lower BaddibuManjanko Saamsusa UDPAlhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC5. Lower NiumiJain Coli Fye APRCMusa Malang Sonko UDP6. Sabach SanjalKebba Land Camara APRCYankuba Solly Camara UDP7. Upper NiumiOusman Jallow APRCEbrima Kanjura Sonko UDPMansakonko Administrative Area1. Jarra CentralMomodou Lamin Ceesay UDPAlkali Jallow INDPhoday Lang Sarr APRC2. Jarra EastEbou Ceesay PDOISOusman Lang Sama Dabo APRCSeedy Amang Kanyi UDP3. Jarra WestBaba Jobe APRCKemeseng M. Jammeh UDPLamin Manneh PDOIS4. Kiang CentralBabading K.K. Daffeh UDPDemba Jobarteh APRCMusa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP5. Kiang EastBuba Samura UDPAnsumana Sanneh APRC6. Kiang WestSulayman Darboe PDOISOmar Kebba Mass UDPMemera Njie APRCJanjanbureh Administrative Area1. JanjanburehDaddy Kaba Dampha APRCFoday Jibang Manka UDP2. Lower Fulladu WestSaikou Foday Njie APRCEbrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOISDawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP3. Lower SaloumEbou Faal UDPAbdou Mamsamba Njie NRPFafa Touray APRC4. Niamina DankunkuJaye Jallow PDOISSanna Jallow APRC5. Niamina EastEliman Malick Secka APRC6. Niamina WestLamin Wollow Samba Jallow INDBaboucarr Sonko APRC7. NianiOusman Janko PDOISBuray Alpha Jowoh NRPKebba Baboucarr Sabally APRCAlmamy Aboubaker Touray UDP8. NianijaDawda Bah APRCEssa Bah IND9. SamiIdrissa Samba Sallah APRCSheriff Sawaneh UDPEssa Wally PDOIS10. Upper Fulladu WestChurchill Falai Bandeh APRCTijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOISAmadou Sanneh UDP11. Upper SaloumHamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRPSainey Mbye APRCBasse Administrative Area1. BasseMomodou Sellu Bah APRCIbrahima K. Kejera PDOISSisia K. L. Sagnia UDP2. JimaraSaihou Mballow UDPKanimang Sanneh APRC3. KantoraOmar Camara APRCHassan Jallow IND4. SanduPa Ousman Drammeh INDLamin Giana PDOISAbdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC5. TumanaNetty Baldeh APRCSaikuba Ceesay PDOISMbemba M Tambedou UDP6. WulliAlhamdiou A K Conteh UDPMamadi Karlo Jabai APRCSidia Jatta PDOISNotice that Mr. Ousainaou Darboe was not nominated by his constituency eventhough his name was submitted along with others. Amadou Sanneh was nominatedinstead.PeaceTOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 13:53:28 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: < 97F04A3588E@vpt.gwu.edu Date: Sun, 8 Dec 1996 13:14:23 -0800 (PST)Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMadiba,I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.Adama KahNumukunda wrote:PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself andothers may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be ratherinsulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on postinganything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busyespecially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. Soplease I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on thelist as they could be easily misconstrued.Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personalmail. It's been a long time.Numukunda-----------------------------------------------------------------------Hi folks,I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings aboutwomen...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loveshumor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that'swhy a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have examsto prepare for.I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated mycontribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individualbasis.On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the sametime..so It might be a good idea to get together.Once again my apologies to all those offended.Happy Holidays!!Madiba.__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************Adama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 12:30:58 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: *TOP 10 CRIMINALS BARRED FROM JAPAN (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612092030.AA18052@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textForwarded from:- The alternative newsservice -From: Steve Wingate < stevew@world.std.com Japanese Retaliate Against the United Statesby Henry WilliamsAssociated PressTokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliateagainst the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from theUnited States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second WorldWar.In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes againsthumanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocentcivilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq andPanama.Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqicarnage.Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people ofEl Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military andpolitical policies.Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionistpolicies.Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whoseatrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, whichtook the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms tobrutally suppress the people of East Timor.Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochinaand the suppression of popular movements in Peru.John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the DefenseDepartment and drug complicity at the CIA.Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if theUnited States does not retract its own list.______________________________________________________________________### B O Y C O T T S H E L L ###greedy murderers and pollutersremember Ken Saro Wiwa and the slaughtered Ogoni______________________________________________________________________Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 13:13:45 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: *TOP 10 CRIMINALS BARRED FROM JAPAN (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612092113.AA08982@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textForwarded from:>>>> - The alternative newsservice ->> http://www.lglobal.com/TAO/ainfos.html >>>>From: Steve Wingate < stevew@world.std.com >>>>Japanese Retaliate Against the United States>>>>by Henry Williams>>>>Associated Press>>>>Tokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliate>>against the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from the>>United States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second World>>War.>>>> In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10>>Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes against>>humanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:>>>> George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent>>civilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq and>>Panama.>>>> Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.>>>> General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqi>>carnage.>>>> Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people of>>El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military and>>political policies.>>>> Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionist>>policies.>>>> Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whose>>atrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, which>>took the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.>>>> Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.>>>> Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms to>>brutally suppress the people of East Timor.>>>> Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochina>>and the suppression of popular movements in Peru.>>>> John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the Defense>>Department and drug complicity at the CIA.>>>> Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if the>>United States does not retract its own list.PS :-______________________________________________________________________### B O Y C O T T S H E L L ###greedy murderers and pollutersremember Ken Saro Wiwa and the slaughtered Ogoni______________________________________________________________________Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 96 15:35:55 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *TOP 10 CRIMINALS BARRED FROM JAPAN (fwd)Message-ID: <9612092136.AA02419@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainWow, this is almost surreal... nations with economic clout get to have all the fun!!- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Begin forwarded message:Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 12:30:58 -0800 (PST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: *TOP 10 CRIMINALS BARRED FROM JAPAN (fwd)X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENForwarded from:- The alternative newsservice -From: Steve Wingate < stevew@world.std.com Japanese Retaliate Against the United Statesby Henry WilliamsAssociated PressTokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliateagainst the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from theUnited States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second WorldWar.In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes againsthumanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocentcivilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq andPanama.Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqicarnage.Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people ofEl Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military andpolitical policies.Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionistpolicies.Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whoseatrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, whichtook the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms tobrutally suppress the people of East Timor.Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochinaand the suppression of popular movements in Peru.John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the DefenseDepartment and drug complicity at the CIA.Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if theUnited States does not retract its own list.______________________________________________________________________### B O Y C O T T S H E L L ###greedy murderers and pollutersremember Ken Saro Wiwa and the slaughtered Ogoni______________________________________________________________________Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 17:45:15 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Applications deadlines for $$$ programs (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612100145.AA12920@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text---------- Forwarded message ----------JANUARY 3: Applications for Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowships forMinorities. Contact: Fellowship Office (TJ 2039), National ResearchCouncil, 2101 Constitution Avenue, N.W., Washington 20418.JANUARY 15 - Five College Fellowship Program for Minority Scholars providesa year in residence at one of the campuses (Amherst, Hampshire, MountHolyoke and Smith colleges) for minority graduate students in the finalphase of the doctoral degree. The purposes of the program are to enableFellows to complete their dissertation; to encourage their interest incollege teaching; and to acquaint them with the schools. Each Fellow ishosted within an appropriate department or program at one of the fivecolleges. If you are interested send your name and US mailing address toSarah at sjr@mail.utexas.edu and she will send you a copy of the flyer.FEBRUARY 3: Applications for 1997-98 dissertation yearfellowship program. Contact: Irvine Minority Scholar Search; c/o GerardoMarin, Ph.D., Associate Dean; Coordinator, Irvine Minority Scholar Program;College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco; 2130 FultonStreet, San Francisco, CA 94117-1080. (1/8/97)JANUARY 1 - Gaius Charles Bolin Fellowships for Minority GraduateStudents. The fellowship is to encourage able minority students to pursuecareers in college teaching. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, and musthave completed all doctoral work except the dissertation by the end of thecurrent academic year. The stipend for 1997-98 is $25,000. The Collegewill also provide housing support and an allowance of up to $2,500 forexpenses. For more information contact, David L. Smith, Dean of theFaculty, Hopkins Hall, Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts 01267.Kevin Michael FosterUT Austin African Diaspora Program in Anthropology,Convener, Association of Black Anthropologists Student Interest Group,VP for Administration, National Black Graduate Student AssociationGood Luck!!Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 20:47:22 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Job Opennings at Home...Anybody ??Message-ID: < 9612100447.AA10424@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textSome of us will be heading back to the Motherland (after graduating) toserve in the Second Republic and beyond...so, It'll be appreciated verymuch if Job ads. from home are posted to the list.I do receive a few job ads. from friends, but the jobs are tenable onlyin the "WEST"...I'll pass them along regularly.Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Dec 1995 10:04:00 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: GENDER BASHINGMessage-ID: < 30CA8660.60E8@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDebbie!!I do agree with you that gender bashing does not accomplish much and Ihave no doubt in my mind that all the women on this list are asintelligent as the men,if not more so.I can assure you that there was nointention whatsoever by this indulgence to reduce the status of women;Ilove and respect them very much for that.It is just that since I don'tfeel offended when women bash men for their foibles,I assume they toowould not mind if we talk about their weaknesses.But if you feelotherwise,we might as well stop.But before stopping, I want to make onecorrection and that has nothing to do with gender bashing but more to dowith the history of sex and sexuality ,namely the time thatsex power started.It should not take too much reading of the dialoguethat took place between Adam and Eve before consuming the forbiddenfruit to know that the reason why Adam finally gave in was not mainlybecause of Eve's linguistic competence;indeed, there was more to it thanthat,esp. given the fact that GOD had been very unambiguous as whatwould happen if the couple violated the Cardinal Rule.So,I don't thinkyou are correct in saying that sex power started after the violation andnot before it.Regards Basss!!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 11:12:18 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women Hazardous MMessage-ID: < 32ADB612.3814@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHei everyone,I'm really sorry if I offended anyone but I meant everything as ajoke. I didn't see Mr Saidy's postings as anything but jokes. I had agood laugh about them and since I enjoyed them decided to send some as ajoke too. As for me they were a good break after all the hard studyingfor my finals. I just thought everyone would see the jokes and not takeit too serious.Isatou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 11:55:55 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PRE/POST-DOC RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL (fwd)Message-ID: < 199612101655.LAA07930@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textForwarded message:>From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Mon Dec 9 17:07:10 1996X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-lMessage-Id: < 3.0.16.19961209170701.3ad795d4@141.219.149.237 X-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237 X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 3.0 (16)Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 17:07:01 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu From: "James B. Moore" < jmoore@mtu.edu Subject: PRE/POST-DOC RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTALMime-Version: 1.0Precedence: listReply-To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu X-Lines: 85Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Length: 3464Date: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 16:56:36 -0500From: Paul Desanker < desanker@mtu.edu Subject: PRE/POST-DOC RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL (fwd)To: ffrfaculty-l@mtu.edu, Forwarded message:>From owner-hdgec@ciesin.org Mon Dec 9 16:36:02 1996X-Authentication-Warning: mtu.edu: Host mail.ciesin.org claimed to beciesin.orgDate: Mon, 9 Dec 1996 16:00:08 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 2.2.16.19961209160042.65ffa81e@pop.fas.harvard.edu X-Sender: tparris@pop.fas.harvard.edu X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.2 (16)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"To: envjobs-l@envlib2.harvard.edu, From: Tom Parris < tparris@husc.harvard.edu Subject: PRE/POST-DOC RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTALASSESSMENT, Center for Science and International Affairs, HarvardUniversitySender: owner-hdgec@ciesin.org Precedence: bulk[Please Post] Do not reply to sender! [Please Post][Please Post] Apologies in advance for cross-posting [Please Post]RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENTThe Global Environmental Assessment project at Harvard University'sCenter for Science and International Affairs (CSIA) is seekingapplications for post- and pre-doctoral fellowships tenable at CSIAfor the academic year 1997-98. Fellows will play a central role ina major multidisciplinary research program to shape an integratedunderstanding of global environmental assessment and policy. Itsgoal is to advance understanding of the role of formal assessmentactivities in societies' efforts to grapple with questions ofglobal environmental change. In year 2, academic year 1997-98, theproject will continue its work on climate change and expand toexamine assessment experience in the management of long rangetransport and tropospheric air pollution. Applications are invitedfrom prospective fellows interested generally in the relationshipsamong science and policy on international environmental issues, orspecifically on the substantive themes noted above. Core facultyinclude William Clark, Edward Parson, John Holdren, and RobertStavins from the Kennedy School of Government; James McCarthy andMichael McElroy from Harvard's natural sciences faculties, RobertKeohane from Duke University, Sheila Jasanoff from CornellUniversity, and Jill Jaeger from the International Institute forApplied Systems Analysis in Vienna.For more information about the fellowship subscribe to the news-service "GEAFELLOWSHIPS". To subscribe send a message to:containing the lineSUBSCRIBE GEAFELLOWSHIPS For example, John Doe subscribes to the list as follows:To: listproc@environment.harvard.edu CC:Attchmnt:Subject:----Message Text-------SUBSCRIBE GEAFELLOWSHIPS John DoeThe subject line should be left blank.-------------------------------------------------------------James B. MooreSystems AdministratorSchool of Forestry and Wood ProductsMichigan Technological UniversityHoughton, Michigan 49931Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 12:06:26 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: *TOP 10 CRIMINALS BARRED FROM JAPAN (fwd)Message-ID: < 199612101706.MAA07944@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textFrancis I think you hit the nail on hte head. I just hope that theworld would extend this newly found moral standard against the Mobutusof Africa. Perhaps it will help the millions of Africans who areeither ill-fed or diseased because of their leaders siphoning theircountry's wealth to foreign bank accounts.Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 12:35:22 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Some questions!!!Message-ID: < 199612101735.MAA07958@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI have some questions on the state of non-govenmental gambian supportof education in the Gambia. This is in regards to funding or supportfrom individual gambians or gambian groups to schools or student. Iunderstand that sometime ago in early 1990s a scholarship was set upin Armitage in the name of one Dr Lamin Sanneh(please correct me if Iget details wrong). I am interested in knowing how many suchscolarships are out there and in which schools? perhaps our colleaguesgoing to the Gambia this christmas could help find out. Also are thereany such funds organized by Gambians outside the Gambia (ie in the USor Europe)?Also can someone send me contacts to the Gambia Foundation and theScience and Technology association. I know these are two differentgroups based in the south-east (US) although I don't know their nameswell.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Dec 1995 20:25:49 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women Hazardous MMessage-ID: < 30CB181D.1AD2@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableIsatou B Kaira wrote:>=20> Hei everyone,> I'm really sorry if I offended anyone but I meant everything as a> joke. I didn't see Mr Saidy's postings as anything but jokes. I had a> good laugh about them and since I enjoyed them decided to send some as => joke too. As for me they were a good break after all the hard studying> for my finals. I just thought everyone would see the jokes and not take> it too serious.>=20> Isatou.ISATOU!!Don't worry about us ,the guys.I don't think any of us takes it as morethan what it is:a joke.So, please keep up the good work down there;and Ipersonally wish you luck in your exams.Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 21:27:30 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19961210202724.AAA6556@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Chris Foxwell has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Chris andplease send an intro to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 13:56:53 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: < 9612102156.AA08088@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: text> Madiba,> I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.> Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.> Adama Kah> The George Washington University> Office of The Vice President and Treasurer> 2121 I St., NW> Rice Hall, Suite 707> Washington, D.C. 20052Hi Adama,Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send meyour email address.Cheers and God bless!!!Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 14:11:57 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Open Positions with CARE International (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612102211.AA04058@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textThis was posted on another list to which I subscribe. Perhaps some ofus may find it of value.Good luck!Madiba.> 1) CARE Mozambique is seeking a Project Manager for its third> microenterprise development program in Mozambique:> The Project Manger is responsible for implementation of a microenterprise> development project in the urban and per-urban areas of Quelimane in the> coastal area of Zambezia Province in central Mozambique. The three-year> pilot project is divided into two 18-month phases which will begin with the> arrival of the Project manger in Mozambique. Funding for the second phase> of the project will depend on performance during the first phase.> The project has two main objectives:> Development of an urban and peri-urban savings and credit portfolio> centered on Quelimane town, targeted at micro and small traders. This is> intended to test the depth, extent and dynamism of emerging markets for> financial services, and their contribution to improved commodity markets for> food and cash crops.> Conduct at least two sub-sector studies of primary products from> coastal Zambezia to determine key interventions for the future (financial> and non-financial services), and primary zones for the delivery of a program> of savings and credit in an expanded second phase.> Requirements:> BA/BS degree in business administration, economics, marketing or a related> field> Five years of practical experience in urban or rural financial services> programming> Excellent English language skills, strong preference given to> Portuguese/Spanish speakers> Competency in computer word processing and spreadsheet programs> Advanced coaching and mentoring skills> Small enterprise program development experience> Advanced organizational planning skills> ======================================================================> 2) CARE Niger is seeking a Senior Project Advisor.> The BRK is a credit bank, with a 1,000,000 USD loan portfolio, 11,000> clients and 15 agencies. The BRK Senior Project Advisor guides the BRK> through the fourth phase of the BRK project: s/he advises the project> management and the Country Office on critical decisions and procedures, in> order to enhance the BRK's viability and autonomy as a separate financial> credit institution.> Responsibilities:> Co-design the independence process of the BRK, indicating process benchmarks> and identifying critical management issues. This process includes critical> steps to the "mutualisation" of the BRK.> Monitor BRK day-to-day activities in the head office and the credit agencies> in the field, advising project management and staff on possible improvements> in procedures, mechanisms and systems which enhance services, control and> performance.> Co-design and monitor information flow and relationships between Board of> Directors, clients, and BRK staff to ensure optimal awareness of management> and other issues.> Monitor the BRK business plan estimates and performance and advise project> management and CO management on significant issues.> Participate in the CO credit management committee, which is coordinating and> improving CO credit policies across projects.> REQUIREMENTS: 5-7 years experience related to project needs, Bachelor's> degree, fluency in French, excellent planning and budgeting skills,> appropriate accounting and financial management skills, fundraising> experience, computer literate, fluency in English.> Please send resumes to:> Rachael Cogen> HR Coordinator> Southern/West Africa--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 18:00:38 -0500 (EST)From: Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: 3.91.961210172936.25861B-100000@aed.aed.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have been reading this correspondence and I just can't keep from addingmy two cents regardless of how pathetic the whole series ofcorrespondences have been. But when three people insist that a joke isjust a joke in the face of people who find the humor offensive I justcan't help but saying something. If it were my house and someone offendeda guest, regardless if it was intentional or not I would step in. I amsure others would do the same.Based on previous thoughtfuldiscussions I thought that the group had enough intellectual balance toconsider that if some women find offensive and that possibly it could beoffensive. (By the way the point is not whether the jokes are funny. Noone cares about whether they are funny or not. The point is are theyoffensive.)At least it might be worthwhile to entertain that they might have a point.Especially since the majority of those agreeing that it is funny aremale and mightbenefit from insight to the opposite sex from the eyes of the opposite sex.I think I would be equally frustrated if a bunch of Nazi, KKK types brokeinto this group and started making racial jokes, which they may find asfunny, but which may be offensive to hopefully everyone participating inthis group. At first I thought the jokes were a simple mistake but aseveryone started to jump on the bandwagon in support the submission orperpetuation the unbridal use of jokes that mightbe offensive to some has turned my concern into disbelief.Please have a little more courtesy.I guess I wonder when there are million of jokes out there why somefeel they can't live without ones that might be offensive to others? Whynot just say okay they are offensive and move on. Rather than bandtogether jokes that were not even all that funny at the expense ofsomeone else. I love a good joke.Lets try to be more thoughtful about the ones we send around the groupand work on a little more respect for each other.Bayard Lyons"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca"You are also right! - Nasrettin HocaOn Tue, 10 Dec 1996, Madiba Saidy wrote:> > Madiba,> >> > I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.> > Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.> >> > Adama Kah> > The George Washington University> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer> > 2121 I St., NW> > Rice Hall, Suite 707> > Washington, D.C. 20052> Hi Adama,> Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me> your email address.> Cheers and God bless!!!> Madiba.> --> ********************************************************************> ** Madiba Saidy **> ** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **> ** University of British Columbia **> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **> ********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 19:03:31 -0600From: Mustafa Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: < 199612110102.TAA69788@humvee.doit.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 06:00 PM 12/10/96 -0500, you wrote:>I have been reading this correspondence and I just can't keep from adding>my two cents regardless of how pathetic the whole series of>correspondences have been. But when three people insist that a joke is>just a joke in the face of people who find the humor offensive I just>can't help but saying something. If it were my house and someone offended>a guest, regardless if it was intentional or not I would step in. I am>sure others would do the same.> Based on previous thoughtful>discussions I thought that the group had enough intellectual balance to>consider that if some women find offensive and that possibly it could be>offensive. (By the way the point is not whether the jokes are funny. No>one cares about whether they are funny or not. The point is are they>offensive.)> At least it might be worthwhile to entertain that they might have a point.> Especially since the majority of those agreeing that it is funny are>male and might>benefit from insight to the opposite sex from the eyes of the opposite sex.> I think I would be equally frustrated if a bunch of Nazi, KKK types broke>into this group and started making racial jokes, which they may find as>funny, but which may be offensive to hopefully everyone participating in>this group. At first I thought the jokes were a simple mistake but as>everyone started to jump on the bandwagon in support the submission or>perpetuation the unbridal use of jokes that might>be offensive to some has turned my concern into disbelief.>Please have a little more courtesy.>I guess I wonder when there are million of jokes out there why some>feel they can't live without ones that might be offensive to others? Why>not just say okay they are offensive and move on. Rather than band>together jokes that were not even all that funny at the expense of>someone else. I love a good joke.>Lets try to be more thoughtful about the ones we send around the group>and work on a little more respect for each other.>Bayard Lyons>"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca>"You are also right! - Nasrettin HocaBayard;Could you please decipher your "code" Sen de haklisin if it is notpersonal? I am itching to know what it means. Interesting what some may findworthy of their time in this time of all-nighters!!!Mostafa>> > Madiba,>> >>> > I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.>> > Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.>> >>> > Adama Kah>> > The George Washington University>> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer>> > 2121 I St., NW>> > Rice Hall, Suite 707>> > Washington, D.C. 20052>>>> Hi Adama,>>>> Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me>> your email address.>>>> Cheers and God bless!!!>>>> Madiba.>> -->> ********************************************************************>> ** Madiba Saidy **>> ** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **>> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **>> ** University of British Columbia **>> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **>> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **>> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **>> ********************************************************************>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 22:24:39 -0400 (AST)From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: All African Student ConferenceMessage-ID: < 01ICV0CE36360079Y2@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT-Came across this while browsing the soc.culture.african newsgroupand thought it might be of interest to some.Cho.________________________________________________________________________From: Dave McGill < mcgill@mit.edu Subject: All African Student ConferenceDate: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 15:16:02 -0500Organization: Massachvsetts Institvte of TechnologyReply-To: mcgill@mit.edu 10th Annual All African Students Conference&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&21st Century For the Future of Africa and African People***********************************************************The All African Student Conference Committee is soliciting papers forthe 10th annual conference to be held May 16-18, 1997, at TempleUniversity.Papers should provide a scholarly analysis of issues relating to theunification and global development of Africa and Solutions to problemsfacing African people as we move into the 21st century. A suggestedlist of sub-topics includes:* The Police, Prisons, and the Criminal Justice System* Racism, Discrimination, and the Neo-Conservative Movement* Political Boundaries* The African Petit-Bourgeoisie and the Neo-Colonial Elite* Economics: Empowerment of African Businesses* The IMF, World Bank, Multinationals, and the New World Order* Science and the 21st Century* Mineral Wealth and Natural Resources* Education: For What and for Whom?* Paradigms of Liberation* The Environment* Arts, Entertainment and Carnival: Who benefits?* The African Diaspora in the Future of the African Continent* Reparations and the 21st Century* Migration and Population Movements* Relationships between African PeopleHowever, this list is not exclusive; all papers which relate to thetheme will be considered for presentation.An abstract of at least one full page must be submitted by December 16,1996. The deadline for submission of the final paper is February 3,1997.The abstract should outline the primary arguments that will be addressedin the final paper.All submissions should include a short biographical statement as well asan address, e-mail address, and a telephone number for contactpurposes.Please send abstracts to:All African Student Conferencec/o Khadijah TurnerDepartment of African-American StudiesTemple University1115 West Berks MallGladfelter Hall, 8th FloorPhiladelphia, PA 19122.Abstracts may also be e-mailed to 3372KOT@vm.temple.edu ________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Dec 1996 23:25:50 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Seeking contributions for a new Gambia web pageMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961211042550.2df725a2@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I have recently gotten my web page on The Gambia back on line. While someparts of the site are definitely targeted to the returned Peace Corpsvolunteer community, there are a number of other resources that shouldappeal to anyone interested in The Gambia. These include:- the 1996 TANGO directory of NGOs- downloadable Mandinka and Wollof dictionaries, grammar manuals, and databases- a demographic research paper on The Gambia- information for international students seeking merit-based scholarships forundergraduate study in the US- some photographs from different areas in The Gambia- Gambian recipees- links to other Gambia/African resources on the internetI am always soliciting feedback and suggestions for the page, and would beinterested in receiving comments from members of this list. I am alsolooking for contributions to improve certain sections of the web page. Inparticular, the Gambian recipee section is pretty sparse, and I am alsolooking for more links to other Gambian related web sites and other internetresources. (On a side note, GAMBIA-L is not currently listed in the resourcesection, but I'd be happy to add it if our administrators are interested andinform me how they'd like it described.)Two other sections of the web page that I have just started working on arean annotated bibliography, and a tourism information section.The annotated bibliography section will be a list of published materials onThe Gambia. It will be divided into sections for general books about TheGambia, books by Gambian authors, and articles from magazines and academicjournals. Each item in the bibliography will have the usual citationinformation as well an abstract or short description. This section istargeted particularly towards students doing research and others seekinginformation on specific aspects of The Gambia.The tourism information section will basically be an address list of touroperators offering excursions to The Gambia, as well as contact informationfor individual hotels and other businesses offering tourist services in TheGambia. This section obviously is targeted for potential tourists.I need a lot of help on collecting information for both the annotatedbibliography section and tourism information section, if these are todevelop into anything very useful. If anyone knows of appropriate materialfor either of these sections, please let me know. I have very little so far,and would be grateful for any suggestions. Likewise if this kind of materialalready exists elsewhere in print or on the internet, I'd appreciate hearingabout it.The page can currently be found at: http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons I'm going to send the URL to Yahoo and the other major search engines in thenext few weeks. So hopefully it should start appearing in keyword searchresults within the next month or two.Please send comments concerning this web site to me individually atThanks.Andy Lyons------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 02:28:04 -0500From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Seeking contributions for a new Gambia web pageMessage-ID: < 961211022804_775287415@emout14.mail.aol.com Thanks Andy...I saw the arch during my recent visit to The Gambia.For thoseinterested here's an opportunity to see the 22 Arch.2million dollarproject.This is a conservative figure and doesn't include the maintenence.Isit not ironical that the government doesn't have money to finance theelections, hence the reason parliamentary candidates are required to pay 5000dalasis.No wonder, the APRC can afford to contest in ALL the constituencies.REMINDER : CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY.. ( HOST ) Gambia Support GroupFEATURING : great music, complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres.Cash bar for alcoholic beverages ( bar open from 8:30pmto 1:00am )$10 cover charge and proper attire required.Don't miss an evening of great entertainment and ambiance....All happening atthe Marriott Hotel in Gaithersburg, Maryland.DIRECTIONS : Take I-495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig HighwayWest. Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.; whichbecomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left intothe Hotel entrance.For more info. contact, Mjawara@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 09:11:17 -0500 (EST)From: Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: 3.91.961211090302.19433C-100000@aed.aed.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMostafa inquired about my quote "Sen de haklisin!" This is a line fromone of the famous stories about a Turkish folk hero named Nasrettin(Nasreddin) Hoca. "Sen de haklisin!" is turkish meaning - "You are alsoright!" Nasrettin Hoca tales are wonderful and I highly recommend them.Considering UNESCO has designated 1996-1997 the year of Nasrettin Hocagetting hold of a collection of some of these tales in english mightnot be all that difficult.Hope this helps Mostafa.Bayard Lyons"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 09:33:26 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FYIMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.961211092843.3587C-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII(From Herb Caen's column in the San Francisco Chronicle)A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap thatmeasured their speed using radar and photographed their car. They laterreceived in the mail a ticket for $40, and a photo of their car. Insteadof payment, they sent the police department a photograph of $40. Severaldays later, they received a letter from the police department thatcontained another picture -- of handcuffs.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 12:33:56 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care abroad.Message-ID: < 961211123354_2051263996@emout15.mail.aol.com Ndey,For some reason I had the feeling that you were referring to Omar Sey when ifirst saw your posting. Following the coup in 1994, Omar Sey and otherMinisters of the former government were detained for a short while and laterreleased. However, because they had to testify in the Commissions of Enquiry,their travel documents were seized and they were required to have clearancebefore they could leave the country. This was done at the time as aprecautionary measure to stop some of them from running away.Omar Sey was denied permission to travel for two major reasons. First hisillness was not life threatening at the time, and secondly he could notconvince the Commission that he will come back to after his treatment.Normally if one’s illness is grave, the person will be given a permission totravel for medical treatment. A case in point is that Oudou Njie of theformer N.I.B.; he was given permission to travel after his accident when itwas determined that he needs urgent medical attentions that cannot be givento him in The Gambia. There are also some who were given permission to traveland they never came back to face the Commission.It is unfortunate that things like this took place, but believe me, if Mr.Omar Sey’s condition was life threatening, he would have been allowed totravel overseas for medical treatment. It was nothing against Omar Sey or hisfamily, these were just save guards in the system.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 13:44:23 -0500From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A miscarriage of justiceMessage-ID: < 961211134422_1120272772@emout19.mail.aol.com Major Pa Chongan has been wallowing in jail ever since the the successfulcoup of president Yahya Jammeh a couple of years ago. He is allegedly chargedfor putting up an armed resistance to thwart the the advance of then captainjammeh and his band in their thrust to capture the state house. As commanderof a tactical unit charged with executive protection he is believed to havebeen the last line of defence who had to be neutralised for the coupplotters to proceed with what has been an incredibly smooth revolution . Itis alleged that he vehemently resisted the desire of the coup plotters to goacross Denton bridge and warned them that failure to adhere to his orders toretreat may result in a bloodbath as he was going to instruct his men toshoot. Tensions infact escalated and shots were fired but the coup plottersprevailed and marched triumphantly to the capital culminating one of the mostfantastic ascencion to power in modern times. Most of us gladly welcomed thedislodging of an ineffective regime even though the circumstances were notas desirable.Upon consolidating power those who were perceived to be threats werepromptly rounded up including mr chongan. At the time it was the rationalthing to do because foremost on the priority of people who have effectedchanges as big as they did was to stabilise the situation and thus assure thenation that authority rested in the hands of those who brought change. Themethods employed to detain these suspects were rash and unjustified butnecessary for stability.What is indefensible however is the continued incarceration of thosedetainees who were primarily rounded up for security reasons. Sure thegovernment has long since come up with more charges against some of theseindividuals and in mr chongans case alleging misuse of funds .Even if thesecharges have some merit in them mr chongan ought to be allowed to face themas a free citizen as he is no longer a threat to the now well establishedregime of President Jammeh. I do not believe Mr chongan can ever beproscuted in any court of law for attempting to thwart the advance of what heperceived to be a band of mutinous thugs .He was sworn to uphold the laws ofthe time and was hence justified in doing his best under very difficultcircumstances. In fact we as a nation we should be very worried if thepeople we entrust with our national defence easily acquiesce to smoothtalking revolutionaries because it would mean law and order in THe Gambia isnot an established institution as in any nation worthy of it's name.As commander in chief the President has a right to purge the armed forcesof those he does not have full confidence in and i will gladly submit thatmr chongan fits that category at this time even though he and the nation hasinvested considerable time and resources to turn him into a professionalsoldier. If the government has anyother complaint outside the security realmthat they wish to pursue it needs to be done in a different setting. But byattempting to stitch together allegations that are blatantly design to punishhim for upholding constitutional law to those relating to alleged misconductin office , the gov't has proven itself to be vindictive rather an instutionconducting a fair enquiry.Mr Chongan has a young family from whom he has been plucked for too long. Heis in jail for actions he needn't appologise for much less serve time. Heprobably deserves a reprieve from the job he loves for not being a teamplayer to the revolutionaries. It is a tragedy that this fine man wouldcontinue to wallow in jail until at such time that his principal jailer thePresident of a peace and justice loving nation decides that he is deservingof his pardon. It is wrong and a terrible miscarraige of justice.Karamba Touray------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 13:47:38 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96L11026.htmlMessage-ID: < 01ICVWKQBK5E000YGK@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:11 Dec 96 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-HepatatisGambia Has 100 Percent Hepatitis Vaccination CoverFrom Peter Masebu; PANA Staff CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The Gambia has managed a 100-percent hepatitisB vaccination cover of all its children within a decade, PANA haslearnt.At the just-ended 6th working group meeting of the Children's VaccineInitiative (CVI), the Gambia was mentioned, together with Botswana,South Africa and Swaziland as states that had succeeded in "sustaininghep B immunization within the EPI" (Expanded Programme onImmunization).The hepatitis B vaccine was originally developed to respond to thevery high incidence of primary liver cancer in developing countries asa result of chronic infection with the hepatatis B virus.Asked to explain how the Gambia had managed such a high hepatitis Bvaccination cover, Dr Abdloulie Jack of Gambia's Medical ResearchCouncil Laboratories, Banjul, said the smallness of the country'spopulation was a factor."However, if we managed to do it, other countries can do it as wellprovided there is stringent management of the resources available,including cold chain systems, doses, vehicles and logistics," he toldPANA in Dakar.According to Jack, all African countries have the potential ofattaining high hepatitis B vaccination cover once this is made partand parcel of the primary health care system.The poor management of vaccination programme resources among Africancountries was denounced by the World Health Organization regionaldirector for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Samba."In some countries, it is not surprising to find EPI vehicles beingused to ferry fish," said Samba, who regretted that the massiveinternational funding towards African vaccination programmes had notbeen matched with results.Lack of funds and the reluctance of funding agencies to fund hepatitisB programmes were cited as reasons for lack of progress in otherstates, although 74 countries have included hepatitis B vaccine withintheir EPI.According to Dr Peter Ndumbe of the Faculty of Medicine and BiomedicalStudies at Yaounde University, Cameroon, funding agencies opted togive priority to poor countries that showed sustainable immunizationprogrammes against the other diseases.He said that besides inadequate funding for hepatitis B, there havealso been problems in mobilising resources for combating yellow fever,whose resurgence has been observed in Sub-Saharan Africa over the pastfive years.In a paper entitled " New Approaches To Vaccine Introduction," henoted that 31 West, Central and Eastern African states "are at risk ofthe urban and jungle cycles of epidemic and endemic yellow fever."Yellow fever outbreaks were reported from Sierra Leone and Benin in1996, he said, adding that in the later, 60 percent of the childrenwho died "had been fully immunised with the six routine EPI vaccines."To deal with the problem of inadequate funding for EPI, anotherdocument presented at the CVI meeting in Dakar urged governments toestablish separate budget lines for vaccination programmes.It also called on donors to direct their resources towards the vaccineindependence initiative, to reduce dependency on external funds._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 96 13:42:05 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu, Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Seeking contributions for a new Gambia web pageMessage-ID: <9612111942.AA00473@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainAndy, Abdou...I will be setting up an Internet server at home (i.e. my apartment) inJanuary. It will use an untimed account with a local ISP and will be accessiblearound the clock. I meant to get it up and running before the holidays butI've been swamped at work.Anyway, my account with the ISP will feature a web page and I certainly willhave a link to Andy's page.I have been thinking of approaching Gambian publishers with the possibility offeaturing their content on my page... since I don't get a sense that anyone isterribly interested in having the publications on the web.A visitor authentication scheme can be easily implemented to ensure that onlysubscribers to the publications have access to publication content. I have yetto find possible ways of forbidding the copying/mailing of publication contentfrom a browser. In any case, subscriber authentication is a step up from anyother option.Abdou, since you are visiting the Gambia this Christmas, I would appreciateyour running this idea by the publishers on at least my behalf. A more detaileddescription of how this idea would work follows in my "PS" note below. When weeventually set up an online Gambian publication page on the web, we will sendAndy the URL so he could have a link to the Gambian publication page also.That would be it for the web page on my account with the ISP. Now to theserver I will be setting up...The server will feature an IRC channel so that anyone on GAMBIA-L could chat(or argue) with fellow GAMBIA-L subscribers... as long as they have access toIRC...I would like the server to also feature a bulletin board for GAMBIA-L, so thatsubscribers to the list would no longer be bothered with numerous e-mailmessages... as long as they have Usenet-type readers. I would need thepermission of the GAMBIA-L administrators for this...Andy, a link to www.un.org might be worthwhile, if you do not already haveone. There is also http://www.umn.edu/humanrts/instree/auncharter.html if onewants to view the entire UN Charter in a single page.- FrancisPS: Abdou, please let me know what you think of the following. Please make acopy of it and show it to the publishers when you get to the Gambia... if youare willing to run my idea by them. (I believe I should and will write a letteralso and send it to you via e-mail.) I'd really appreciate it. Thanks...MAKING THE IDEA OF WEB-BASED GAMBIAN PUBLICATIONS WORK(1) SECURITYThe web site would be able to authenticate subscribers before letting themview the content. Furthermore, there is the possibility that some way could befound (using Java) to prevent the copying/mailing of publication content. Giventhat the latter security scheme is possible, the on-line publication would beat least as good as their print version.(2) CONTENTThe web site would feature full publication content (both graphics and text).We could literally reproduce the print versions of the publications on-line.The publishers would just have to e-mail me the text in ascii format and theimages in an agreed upon image format. I would imagine that there is at leastone image scanner in the Gambia (??) to convert photos from print to digitalformat. The publishers could also specify the layout of the print version ofthe particular publication issue in ascii and e-mail it to me, to ensure thatthe on-line version is identical to the print version in layout.(3) ACCOUNTINGThe publishers would choose a trusted representative or a few representativesin the US to handle the accounts of subscribers. Their representative wouldhave a list of subscribers which he/she would e-mail me, allowing me to updatethe web site accordingly. The representative would also send me e-maileverytime an update is required for new subscriptions, subscribers requestingto be taken off the subscription list, etc.(4) OPPORTUNITIESWe could place an advertisment for the web site on appropriate publications togain new subscribers. I edited and wrote for an African publication in collegeand probably could get free ad space on it.Once the web site's hit rate is high enough (I don't know what "high enough"is at this time), we could try to solicit advertisements from businesses in theU.S. and abroad looking to reach Gambians and other sub-Saharan Africans. Thiscould be a whole new business niche for Gambian publishers.(5) COSTSI am willing to do this for free just to get it off the ground.Ideally, interested netters would make contributions towards a ".org" accountwith a local ISP. We could have our on-line publications on this "shared"account instead of my personal account. Until then, I am volunteering mypersonal account.(6) TIMEI can get the web site up and running with an unanimated (boring) web page ina few days. A more dynamic web page using the power of CGI would probablyrequire a couple of weeks.Provided that the publishers' e-mail messages of publication content arespecific enough in terms of layout, I do not see formatting a publication issuein HTML taking any more than a couple of hours. I probably could also enlistthe help of other trusted Gambian netters (probably the publishers'representatives mentioned above) in formatting the content-- I would e-mailthem the content, they would format it using HTML and would e-mail me theweb-ready document. I doubt that we would have to resort to the latter however.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 20:48:59 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: radio ZagrebMessage-ID: < 4E42AB41B0F@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable> >> > Dear Friends:> > >>> >>> > >>> >> Please help save Radio 101 in Zagreb, Croatia from bei=ng> > >>> >> canceled!!! Just add your name to the list and send the messa=ge to> > >>> >> everyone you know.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> This message is brought to you by the letter "H" (for =help)> > >>> >> and the number "1,000,000" (for the number of names =we want to> > >>> >> sign).> > >>> >>> > >>> >> THANK YOU.> > >>> >> __________________________________________> > >>> >>> > >>> >> Save RADIO 101 from being cancelled!!!!!!> > >>> >>> > >>> >> This is a petition to save Radio 101 in Zagreb, Croati=a. ALL> > >>> >> YOU DO IS ADD YOUR NAME TO THE LIST AT THE BOTTOM, then forwar=d it to> > >>> >> everyone you know.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> The only time you send it to the included address is i=> > >>> >> you are the 50th,100th, etc. Send it on to everyone yo=> > >>> >> know.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> Croatian "democratic" goverment belives that this radi=o station> > >>> >> is dealing against state, while this is the ONLY station left =which is> > >>> >> dealing with democratic information in Croatia!> > >>> >>> > >>> >> Please add your name to this list if you believe in what we> > >>> >> stand for.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> This list will be forwarded to the Goverment of the Re=public> > >>> >> Croatia!> > >>> >>> > >>> >> If you happen to be the 50th, 100th, 150th, etc. signe=r of> > >>> >> this petition, please forward to:> > >>> >>> > >>> >>> > >>> >> root@r101.com.hr > > >>> >>> > >>> >> and> > >>> >>> > >>> >> www-admin@vlada.hr > > >>> >>> > >>> >>> > >>> >> This way we can keep track of the lists and organize t=hem.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> Forward this to everyone you know, and help us to keep> > >>> >> this radio station ALIVE!.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> Thank you.> > >>> >>> > >>> >> ------------------------------------> > >>> >>> > >>> >> SIGNATURES> > >>> >>> > >>> >>> > >>> >>> > >>> >> 1. Drago Markovic, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> >> 2. Sanda Petris, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> >> 3. Antun Sunjic, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> >> 4. Maja Dawidowsky, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> >> 5. Maja Vickovic, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> >> 6. Ivan Markovic, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> >> 7. Arne Breznjak,> > >>> >> 8. Goran Alempijevic, Cakovec, Croatia> > >>> > 9. Marin Bjelis , Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> > 10. Koraljka Rade, Zagreb, Croatia> > >>> > 11. Kristina Durkic, Pozega, Croatia> > >>> 12. Rolf Brudvik Edvardsen, Bergen, Norway> > >> 13. Knut Vatnestroem, Trondheim, Norway> > >> 14. Christian Stephansen, Trondheim, Norway> > >> 15. Thomas Tveit Rosenlund, Trondheim, Norway> > >> 16. Joern Oelmheim, Trondheim, Norway> > >> 17. Nils Erik Dahle, Trondheim, Norway> > >> 18. Haakon Knudsen, Trondheim, Norway> > > 19. Even Gran, Trondheim, Norway> > > 20. Helle Hartmann, Trondheim, Norway> > > 21. Hege H Spj=F8tvold, Trondheim, Norway> > > 22. Hans Petter Horsgaard, Trondheim, Norway> > > 23. Endre Jo Reite, Trondheim, Norway> > > 24. Per Kristian Norddal, Trondheim, Norway> > > 25. Kari Skogstad, Trondheim, Norway> > > 26. Frode Lilledahl, Trondheim, Norway> > > 27. Vemund Aarstrand, Oslo, Norway> > 28. Jan Broegger, Bergen, Norway> > 29. Pia Farstad, Bergen, Norway> > 30. Alfred E. Heggestad, Bergen, Norway> > 31. Morten Nesje, Trondheim, Norway> 32. Hanne Saele, Trondheim, Norway> 33. Henrik Holm, Trondheim, Norway34. Stig Krogstad, Oslo, Norway35. Ingvill St=F8rksen, Bergen, Norway------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 14:28:08 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rights Group Slams Major Powers for Hypocrisy (fwd)!!Message-ID: < 9612112228.AA15318@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textWASHINGTON (Reuter) - The Clinton administration and othermajor powers put profits ahead of human rights, weakeningefforts to stop offenses around the world this year, a U.S.human rights group charged Wednesday.But the group, Human Rights Watch, credited growing consumeraversion to products made under harsh labor conditions forhelping to counter the trend.In its "World Report 1997," the group slammed governmentsand organizations, including the United States, Japan, theEuropean Union, and the World Bank, for claiming that theirtrade and political policies would eventually bolster humanrights in countries like China, Bosnia and Russia."The most disturbing trend that we saw in the last year wasthat the major powers repeatedly deferred the immediatepromotion of human rights in the name of often dubious long-termstrategies," said Kenneth Roth, executive director of thegroup."While quite willing to exert economic pressure in the nameof human rights on poor states like Burundi, Cuba, Libya, orSudan, they acquiesced in abuses by economically attractivecountries like China, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria , and SaudiArabia," the group said in its seventh annual report, whichcovered human rights developments in 74 countries.Roth singled out the Clinton administration for failing touse its leverage on trade issues with China to spur Beijing torelease political dissidents and religious activists."The Clinton administration simply collapsed," he said."Chinese officials were given every reason to conclude that forthe rest of the world, access to Chinese markets far outweighsconcern for the rights of Chinese citizens."In Bosnia, the report slammed Washington and the EuropeanUnion for dropping their pursuit of war criminals andendorsing "seriously compromised" elections."The major powers squandered a historic opportunity tocreate an international system of justice for the most culpablehuman rights abuses," Roth said, referring to Bosnia andRwanda.In Russia, atrocities in Chechnya went unchecked, the groupsaid. "Instead, at the height of Russia's renewed slaughter ofcivilians in Chechnya, the Council of Europe ignored its ownhuman rights standards to admit Russia as a member, and theInternational Monetary Fund awarded Russia a $10 billion loan."In the Middle East, the Clinton administration toleratedarbitrary arrests by the Palestinian and Israeli authorities andSyrian repression of dissidents in order to save the peaceprocess, the report said. But it added that the human rightsabuses themselves created an air of mistrust that underminedpeace talks.Human Rights Watch hailed positive steps in severalcountries, including South Korea, South Africa, India andGuatemala, where governments brought people to justice for thefirst time for abuses committed by officials in the past.The most favorable trend was in consumer pressure oncompanies that used sweatshops and child workers or damaged theenvironment, Roth said. The best responses came from the apparelindustry, where brand name image was essential, he said,pointing to Levi Strauss and Co and Liz Claiborne as examples.Oil and minerals companies had been less willing to change.Because of the impact of consumers, Human Rights Watch isnow putting significant effort into investigating human rightspractices of multinationals around the world, including Frenchoil giant Total and U.S.-based Unocal, which are working on agas pipeline in Burma, British Petroleum in Colombia, and RoyalDutch/Shell in Nigeria, Roth said.-----------------------------Commentary !!On whose authority does human right watch act. They seem not to be aseffective to most of us. Whether it is a diversive front for moreunnecessary diplomacy..another layer of red-tape to give the impression thatthings are actually being done.They are yet to produce results.Cheers,Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: 11 Dec 1996 22:14:11 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: African Diplomats Queue Up to Replace Boutros Ghali/UPDATEMessage-ID: < 278786014.7739673@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 10-Dec-96 ***UNITED NATIONS: African Diplomats Queue Up to Replace Boutros-Ghali /UPDATE/by Farhan HaqUNITED NATIONS, Dec 10 (IPS) - African diplomats are rushing tosubmit their candidacies to replace U.N. Secretary-GeneralBoutros Boutros-Ghali, in advance of a Security Council vote toanoint a successor expected for Tuesday.Italian Ambassador Francesco Paolo Fulci, current presidentof the 15-nation Security Council, confirmed that fourdiplomats have formally filed their candidacies to replace theEgyptian incumbent.The new candidates are Under-Secretary-General Kofi Annan ofGhana, Islamic Conference Secretary-General Hamid Algabid ofNiger, former U.N. envoy Ahmedou Ould Abdallah of Mauritania,and Cote d'Ivoire's foreign minister, Amara Essy.Several other diplomats are waiting in the wings, althoughnone stepped forward on Monday to announce a formal candidacy.Senegalese President Abdou Diouf declared Friday that hiscountry will sponsor its foreign minister, Moustapha Niasse. Twolongtime U.N. officials -- Habitat Secretary-General Wally N'Dowof Gambia and current Organisation of African Unity (OAU)Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim of Tanzania -- are alsopreparing for runs that have yet to be announced.Another contender, Nigerian U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari,is also gathering support, with some officials here saying hemay be one of the few Africans able to conquer regional andlinguistic differences to become the candidate of all Africa.But Gambari is hobbled by the diplomatic isolation of Nigeria'scurrent dictatorship, the officials add.Many of the other candidates also face daunting challenges intheir hope to succeed Boutros-Ghali. And Boutros-Ghali remainsin the picture, although he suspended his own candidacy lastWednesday after the United States maintained that it would vetohim from another term.The only thing that is certain for now is that the onlychoices up for consideration will be Africans, in deference toAfrica's wish to maintain the top U.N. post for two consecutiveterms. Even that may be uncertain if Africans fail to unifybehind a strong candidate soon, U.S. Ambassador MadeleineAlbright has warned.For now, however, the United States faces a central irony: Toget rid of Boutros-Ghali, whom Washington blames is slow toimplement U.N. reforms, the U.S. government may have to acceptalternatives who are just as troublesome for its interests.At the top of that list is Salim, who is expected to benominated by his home country, Tanzania, this week. SouthAfrican First Deputy President Thabo Mbeki said that hiscountry would back Salim if Boutros-Ghali drops out, and Salimis expected to win backing from all the southern Africandelegates.African diplomats confide that the OAU chief would easily bethe most popular of all the candidates among Africans. Salim,who has previously been Tanzania's ambassador to China and Cuba,has long established his credentials among non-aligned andsocialist states. He won plaudits from Beijing for helping toengineer the People's Republic's membership in the UnitedNations in 1971, at the expense of Taiwan.For those same reasons, however, Salim is viewed byWashington as too independent, and the U.S. government in factrepeatedly vetoed his ascension to the U.N. top spot 15 yearsago. ''Salim could possibly get the most votes in a 'strawpoll' of candidates, but the United States could still veto himthere,'' one Security Council diplomat told IPS.When the Council picks its choices next week, the candidateswill likely face several rounds of straw polls in which themembers secretly indicate the level of support for each one. Butthe top contenders are also expected to be voted on inindividual secret ballots in which the five veto-wieldingpermanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and theUnited States -- can block the candidates they do not want.Similarly, Moustapha Niasse is almost certain to be blockedby China, because Senegal maintains diplomatic relations, notwith the People's Republic, but with Taiwan.Many others combine lukewarm support with enough politicalnegatives to make them long shots. Algabid's leadership of theIslamic Conference likely will make him unpalatable to mostWestern powers, who have never previously selected a Muslim assecretary-general.Annan, a career U.N. staffer who has risen through the rankssince 1962, is said by some Africans privately to lackunderstanding of specific African concerns, while reports ofU.S.support for his candidacy have hurt him.Meanwhile, France, which has been firmly behind Boutros-Ghali, is adamant that any secretary-general be a French-speaking African, giving a nudge to Ould Abdallah, untilrecently the widely respected U.N. envoy to Burundi, and toEssy, who was president of the U.N. General Assembly in 1994.But, as one senior U.N. official told IPS on condition ofanonymity, Essy ''is really something of a lightweight -- onecan't think of anything he has accomplished.''Ould Abdallah might be hurt because the predominantly Arableadership of his country, Mauritania, repeatedly has beenaccused of maintaining slavery among its black population.Ultimately, the U.N. official said, the central problem amongall the candidates is that few figure to be as effective asBoutros-Ghali, despite all his faults. ''Whether you agree withhim or not, there was never any doubting that Boutros-Ghali wasintelligent and on top of every situation,'' the officialargued.By contrast, he contended, most of the current alternativesare merely administrators with little record of independentleadership.Then again, that is the evaluation that U.S. diplomats had ofBoutros-Ghali when they grudgingly accepted him to replacePeru's Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1991.In the five years since then, U.N. efforts in Bosnia,Somalia, and Rwanda, has forced U.S. President Bill Clinton tofend off charges that the U.N. chief was exercising too muchleadership, while opposition Republicans vowed never tocontribute U.S. troops to U.N. peacekeeping.(end/ips/fah/aa/yjc/jm/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10267 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 12:53:37

From:

To:

Subject: Nigeria may play France in stadium's inaugural match (fwd)!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> PARIS (Dec 10, 1996 - 11:24 EST) - Olympic champions Nigeria could play

> France when the 1998 World Cup hosts inaugurate their new national

> stadium at Saint-Denis six months before the finals.

>

> Nigeria are favourites to play the friendly against France at Saint-Denis

> on the outskirts of Paris in January 1998, sources close to the World Cup

> organising committee headed by Michel Platini said..

>

> World champions Brazil, Italy and England have been ruled out as

> opponents in the friendly as they are taking part with the hosts in a

> four-team World Cup dress rehearsal next June.

>

> Germany appear to have difficulties fitting such a match into their

> calendar, while Spain are also being lined up as possible guests.

>

> --



the Nigerian Soccer page :

http://www.ucl.ac.uk/~zcecm34/naijasoc.htm



The more laws and order are made prominent, Love is undivided and

the more thieves and robbers there will be. spaceless.



- Lao Tsu - Kahil Gibran

Cheers,



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 05:40:55 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care abroad.

Message-ID: <



Ndey,



By the way Mr. Omar Sey is presently in London for a three weeks visit. After

all we are not the monster you made us to be.



Peace

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 06:29:11 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: HOMECOMING TRIP, DECEMBER 18, 1996

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



There is a Gambian in Sweden by the name of Alpha Ceesay who is organising a

chartered flight to Banjul from London for the Christmas holidays. The flight

leaves London on Wednesday, December 18, and returns from Banjul Wednesday,

January 8, 1997. The ticket price is very reasonable. Alpha is also

organising a flight for the ‘ROOTS’ FESTIVAL, JUNE 14-JUNE 21, 1997. The

details of the flight are:



HOMECOMING 18TH DECEMBER ’96.



LGW---BJL DEPART: 18TH DEC. 96

DEP: 09:15 ARR: TIME 15:10



BJL---LGW DEPART: 18TH DEC. 96

DEP: 16:10 ARR: TIME 22:00



LGW---BJL RETURN: 8TH JAN. 97

DEP: 09:15 ARR: TIME 15:10



BJL---LGW DEPART: 8TH JAN. 97

DEP: 16:10 ARR: TIME 22:00



CONTACT PERSONS:



LONDON

Mrs KURA NJIE

TEL. HOME: 44-181-514-7166

TEL. OFFICE: 44-181-514-4472

FAX: 44-181-514-6863



SWEDEN

Mr. ALPHA CEESAY/FATIMA

TEL: 46-8-33-63-00

FAX: 468-33-31-99



Please pass the word around; it is a great initiative and needs our support.

Lets support Gambian businesses.



PEACE



TOMBONG





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 96 15:08:04 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Gambia Has 100 Percent Hepatitis Vaccination Cover.

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News

Service. All rights reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other

location, published or used for broadcast without written

authorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



11 Dec 96 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-Hepatatis



Gambia Has 100 Percent Hepatitis Vaccination

Cover



>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The Gambia has managed a 100-percent hepatitis B

vaccination

cover of all its children within a decade, PANA has learnt.

At the just-ended 6th working group meeting of the Children's Vaccine

Initiative (CVI), the

Gambia was mentioned, together with Botswana, South Africa and Swaziland as

states that

had succeeded in "sustaining hep B immunization within the EPI" (Expanded

Programme on

Immunization).

The hepatitis B vaccine was originally developed to respond to the very high

incidence of

primary liver cancer in developing countries as a result of chronic infection

with the hepatatis B

virus.

Asked to explain how the Gambia had managed such a high hepatitis B vaccination

cover, Dr

Abdloulie Jack of Gambia's Medical Research Council Laboratories, Banjul, said

the smallness

of the country's population was a factor.

"However, if we managed to do it, other countries can do it as well provided

there is stringent

management of the resources available, including cold chain systems, doses,

vehicles and

logistics," he told PANA in Dakar.

According to Jack, all African countries have the potential of attaining high

hepatitis B

vaccination cover once this is made part and parcel of the primary health care

system.

The poor management of vaccination programme resources among African countries

was

denounced by the World Health Organization regional director for Africa, Dr

Ebrahim Samba.

"In some countries, it is not surprising to find EPI vehicles being used to

ferry fish," said

Samba, who regretted that the massive international funding towards African

vaccination

programmes had not been matched with results.

Lack of funds and the reluctance of funding agencies to fund hepatitis B

programmes were cited

as reasons for lack of progress in other states, although 74 countries have

included hepatitis B

vaccine within their EPI.

According to Dr Peter Ndumbe of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Studies

at Yaounde

University, Cameroon, funding agencies opted to give priority to poor countries

that showed

sustainable immunization programmes against the other diseases.

He said that besides inadequate funding for hepatitis B, there have also been

problems in

mobilising resources for combating yellow fever, whose resurgence has been

observed in

Sub-Saharan Africa over the past five years.

In a paper entitled " New Approaches To Vaccine Introduction," he noted that 31

West, Central

and Eastern African states "are at risk of the urban and jungle cycles of

epidemic and endemic

yellow fever."

Yellow fever outbreaks were reported from Sierra Leone and Benin in 1996, he

said, adding that

in the later, 60 percent of the children who died "had been fully immunised

with the six routine

EPI vaccines."

To deal with the problem of inadequate funding for EPI, another document

presented at the CVI

meeting in Dakar urged governments to establish separate budget lines for

vaccination

programmes.

It also called on donors to direct their resources towards the vaccine

independence initiative, to

reduce dependency on external funds.



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times

----

Matarr M. Jeng

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 96 19:04:33 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia Has 100 Percent Hepatits Vaccination Cover

Message-ID: <



Hej Gambia-L

Sorry for posting the above subject which has already been posted.

It`s not because of time difference but because of lack of time to go through

all the mails pouring in.

Sorry for the extra space.

Greetings.

----

Matarr M. Jeng

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk





------------------------------



Date: 12 Dec 96 14:52:30 EST

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Computer virus

Message-ID: <





---------- Forwarded Message ----------



From: "Dalton M'cormack", INTERNET:

TO: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET, INTERNET:

DATE: 12/12/96 7:25 AM



RE: Computer virus



Sender:

Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com (vms.dc.lsoft.com [206.241.12.2]) by hil-img-5.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)

id HAA07229; Thu, 12 Dec 1996 07:24:11 -0500

Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com by vms.dc.lsoft.com (LSMTP for OpenVMS v1.1a) with SMTP id <

Received: from MITVMA.MIT.EDU by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8b) with

NJE id 6933 for

-0500

Received: from MITVMA (NJE origin SMTP@MITVMA) by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LMail

V1.2b/1.8b) with BSMTP id 8363; Thu, 12 Dec 1996 07:22:29 -0500

Received: from elg.ifi.uib.no by mitvma.mit.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R3) with TCP;

Thu, 12 Dec 96 07:22:27 EST

Received: from pd-master-06 ([129.177.34.156]) by elg.ifi.uib.no with SMTP id

AA28141 (5.65c/IDA-1.4.4 for <

1996 13:22:15 +0100

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0Gold (WinNT; I)

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Message-ID: <

Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 14:25:36 +0100

Reply-To:

Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

From: "Dalton M'cormack" <

Subject: Computer virus

To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <



VIRUS ALERT!



VERY IMPORTANT INFORMATION, PLEASE READ!



There is a computer virus that is being sent across the Internet. If

you receive an email message with the subject line "Deeyenda", DO NOT

read the message, DELETE it immediately!



Some miscreant is sending email under the title "Deeyenda" nationwide,

if you get anything like this DON'T DOWNLOAD THE FILE! It has a virus

that rewrites your hard drive, obliterates anything on it. Please be

careful and forward this e-mail to anyone you care about.



Please read the message below.



OFFICE MEMO update to VIRUS ALERT!



The Internet community has again been plagued by another computer

virus. This message is being spread throughout the Internet, including

USENET posting, EMAIL, and other Internet activities. The reason for

all the attention is because of the nature of this virus and the

potential security risk it makes. Instead of a destructive Trojan

virus (like most viruses!), this virus referred to as Deeyenda Maddick,

performs a comprehensive search on your computer, looking for valuable

information, such as email and login passwords, credit cards, personal

inf., etc.



The Deeyenda virus also has the capability to stay memory resident

while running a host of applications and operation systems, such as

Windows 3.11 and Windows 95. What this means to Internet users is that

when a login and password are send to the server, this virus can copy

this information and SEND IT OUT TO UN UNKNOWN ADDRESS (varies).



The reason for this warning is because the Deeyenda virus is virtually

undetectable. Once attacked your computer will be unsecure. Although

it can attack any O/S this virus is most likely to attack those users

viewing Java enhanced Web Pages (Netscape 2.0+ and Microsoft Internet

Explorer 3.0+ which are running under Windows 95). Researchers at

Princeton University have found this virus on a number of World Wide

Web pages and fear its spread.



Please pass this on, for we must alert the general public at the

security risks.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 96 21:22:57 +0100

From: J?rn Grotnes <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Cc: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

Subject: Computer virus

Message-ID: <post(u)



Svar til din melding fra 20:52 torsdag 12. desember 1996 +0100

-----------------------------------------------------------------

>There is a computer virus that is being sent across the Internet. If

>you receive an email message with the subject line "Deeyenda", DO NOT



Please DO NOT send this kind of warning on to others. It is nothing

but "fun" made by some prankster.



Whenever you get this kind of info, please check the validity first.

It is very simple, Altavista reports 7 hits, all with the word HOAX

in the header when you scan for Deeyenda.



The info in the message should also be a pointer, with a lot of really

nonsensical warnings, easily detectable as trying to create FUD.



If you are going to mail anyone about this , please mail instead the

person you got it from and ask them to stop sending unchecked "warnings"

like this.



Joern Grotnes







Email:

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Jorn Grotnes, Senior Systems Consultant, System Platform, Professional

Services, Siemens Nixdorf Informasjonssystemer (SystemSystemSystem...)

Tel: 22749753, Fax: 22749829, PS: 96670644, Mob: 92039257, Pr: 22193101



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 12:26:18 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Computer virus

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



This warning has appeared at the University of Washington, as well, but

several people swear that it is a (bad) joke, and that there really is no

such virus.



On 12 Dec 1996, Dr. S. G. Kamara wrote:



>

> ---------- Forwarded Message ----------

>

> From: "Dalton M'cormack", INTERNET:

> TO: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET, INTERNET:

> DATE: 12/12/96 7:25 AM

>

> RE: Computer virus

>

> Sender:

> Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com (vms.dc.lsoft.com [206.241.12.2]) by hil-img-5.compuserve.com (8.6.10/5.950515)

> id HAA07229; Thu, 12 Dec 1996 07:24:11 -0500

> Received: from vms.dc.lsoft.com by vms.dc.lsoft.com (LSMTP for OpenVMS v1.1a) with SMTP id <

> Received: from MITVMA.MIT.EDU by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LISTSERV release 1.8b) with

> NJE id 6933 for

> -0500

> Received: from MITVMA (NJE origin SMTP@MITVMA) by MITVMA.MIT.EDU (LMail

> V1.2b/1.8b) with BSMTP id 8363; Thu, 12 Dec 1996 07:22:29 -0500

> Received: from elg.ifi.uib.no by mitvma.mit.edu (IBM VM SMTP V2R3) with TCP;

> Thu, 12 Dec 96 07:22:27 EST

> Received: from pd-master-06 ([129.177.34.156]) by elg.ifi.uib.no with SMTP id

> AA28141 (5.65c/IDA-1.4.4 for <

> 1996 13:22:15 +0100

> X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0Gold (WinNT; I)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> Message-ID: <

> Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 14:25:36 +0100

> Reply-To:

> Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

> From: "Dalton M'cormack" <

> Subject: Computer virus

> To: Multiple recipients of list LEONENET <

>

> VIRUS ALERT!

>

> VERY IMPORTANT INFORMATION, PLEASE READ!

>

> There is a computer virus that is being sent across the Internet. If

> you receive an email message with the subject line "Deeyenda", DO NOT

> read the message, DELETE it immediately!

>

> Some miscreant is sending email under the title "Deeyenda" nationwide,

> if you get anything like this DON'T DOWNLOAD THE FILE! It has a virus

> that rewrites your hard drive, obliterates anything on it. Please be

> careful and forward this e-mail to anyone you care about.

>

> Please read the message below.

>

> OFFICE MEMO update to VIRUS ALERT!

>

> The Internet community has again been plagued by another computer

> virus. This message is being spread throughout the Internet, including

> USENET posting, EMAIL, and other Internet activities. The reason for

> all the attention is because of the nature of this virus and the

> potential security risk it makes. Instead of a destructive Trojan

> virus (like most viruses!), this virus referred to as Deeyenda Maddick,

> performs a comprehensive search on your computer, looking for valuable

> information, such as email and login passwords, credit cards, personal

> inf., etc.

>

> The Deeyenda virus also has the capability to stay memory resident

> while running a host of applications and operation systems, such as

> Windows 3.11 and Windows 95. What this means to Internet users is that

> when a login and password are send to the server, this virus can copy

> this information and SEND IT OUT TO UN UNKNOWN ADDRESS (varies).

>

> The reason for this warning is because the Deeyenda virus is virtually

> undetectable. Once attacked your computer will be unsecure. Although

> it can attack any O/S this virus is most likely to attack those users

> viewing Java enhanced Web Pages (Netscape 2.0+ and Microsoft Internet

> Explorer 3.0+ which are running under Windows 95). Researchers at

> Princeton University have found this virus on a number of World Wide

> Web pages and fear its spread.

>

> Please pass this on, for we must alert the general public at the

> security risks.

>

>





------------------------------



Date: 12 Dec 1996 22:18:09 GMT

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 08-Dec-96 ***



Title: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?



(ATTN EDITORS: The following story is another in a series

intended to mark HUMAN RIGHTS DAY - Tuesday, December 10)



By David Hecht



BOOTLIMIT, Mauritania, Dec 8 (IPS) - 'Are immigrants stealing our jobs?' 'Is

government too intrusive?' 'Is there stillracism in our society?' are

questions commonly asked in many nations.



The big issue in Mauretania is whether or not slavery exists here.



In parliament, in the mosque, lying in tents sipping sweet green tea,

conversations invariably turn to the Haratin,

so-called 'former slaves' and whether, in fact, to say 'former' is correct.



Arab-Berber Moors enslaved Black Africans before they invaded Spain in the

eighth century. Yet, it is only during th

is century that slavery has been outlawed, most recently in 1980.



Many Haratin, however, still provide unpaid services to their former masters

and, in return, the masters feed and cl

oth them. In accordance with a local interpretation of Islam, masters are

meant to treat Haratin as well as their own

children.



Is this then slavery?



The U.S. Congress says yes. In September, it imposed a ban on all economic

and military assistance to the government

of Maurtitania until slavery is ''eliminated.''



But the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mauritania say no.

They report that slavery in Mauritania has

''virtually disappeared.''



Even the Haratin disagree on their status. Mohammed ould Hamady, a Haratin

who was once Mauritania's representative

to the UN, stresses that slavery here was never like it was practiced in the

West. He points out that ''intermarriage

has always been common and acceptable'' and that ''the enslaved are a class

with mobility.''



Hamidy notes that the Emir of the city of Atar is a Haratin.

''He is so black we call him Emir James Brown.'' And Hamidy's own father was

the chief of one of a powerful Moorish clans, whose members are both Haratin

and Arab Berbers.



Hamidy further notes out that slaves are not the lowest caste in traditional

Moorish society. That place is reserved

for the 'znaga' (shepherds), who are mostly Arab-Berber, not black. ''They

are not only poorer than slaves,'' he says

.. ''They also lack the job security.''



But other Haratin, like Messoud ould Boulkheir, who heads Action pour le

Changement (AC), a political party for the

Haratin, asserts that thousands of people are still enslaved with no hope

of being free. ''Many (in the desert interior) don't even know that slavery

has been abolished,'' he says.



In the 'Edboy' (slave section) of Bootlimit, a town in the southwest corner

of the Sahara desert, people who call th

emselves slaves say that, in various ways, they do not have control of

their destinies. Imetha mint Sidaty, 41, complains that she has not been

able to marry who she wished.





Gargayte ould Meyssa, 35, says he divorced his wife because his master would

not let their children go to school. ''

I did not want to be reproducing slaves,'' he says.



For Kariya mint Mahomoud, 42, what is most unfair is that when her father

died, their master inherited his belonging

s. Conflict over inheritance of slaves' property are indeed common and cases

often go before the Mauritanian courts.



Other Haratin at Bootlimit, however, have fewer complaints. On the main

street, Abd El Barka Ould Mbarek, a 20-year-

old black man, stands holding hands with Mousa Ould Ahmed, an Arab-Berber

man of the same age. Both are wearing traditional blue 'boubous' (robes).

They say they are slave and master as well as best of friends.



Some who call themselves slaves also admit they have no masters. And others,

with masters, say their masters have li

ttle power over them.



Hanna mint Souleymine (36) says she is one of 25 slaves born to Mohammed

ould Bihizirde but that he is destitute. ''

He has no animals, no wives, no children, no money, no house.'' He lives

with her in the slave settlement. So why doesn't she leave him?

''Leave him!'' She laughs. ''He should leave us.''



Souleymine's story is not uncommon. With recurring droughts, many herders

have lost their cattle and moved to the to

wns with their families and slaves. Urban dwellers increased from 14

percent of the population in 1970 to 50 percent in 1992 with the slaves

often adapting better to urban life than their masters.



Whether or not Mauritanians claim that slavery does or does not still exist,

most agree there are vestiges. Hindou m

int Ainina, Editor-in-Chief of Le Calame, one of the leading independent

newspapers in Nouakchott, argues that slaveryin Mauritania is largely

psychological.



''There is the slave mentality and the master mentality. They both need to

change,'' she says.



Others view slavery as an economic necessity. ''Recurring drought and no

industry add up to no wage labor,'' says Ha

bib Ould Nahfoudh, the executive secretary of SOS Esclave, a counselling

and advocacy group for slaves. ''How else area freed slave and an

impoverished master meant to survive?''



Bad economic planning in the decades after independence has left

Mauritanians amongst the most severely indebted peo

ple in the world -- their nation's foreign debt was 1,163 U.S. dollars per

capita in 1994, according to the World Bank.



While economic restructuring in the 1990s is considered a success by the

World Bank, figures show that the purchasin

g power of most Mauritanians has declined.



Testimonies before two U.S. Congress Sub-Committees, however, neglected to

mention Mauritania's general social and e

conomic situation. Instead, statements portrayed a system of exploitation

worse than what once existed in the United States.





Congress was told that Arab ''slave raiders'' capture African women to

''breed slaves'' and that slaves endure exoti

c tortures which can leave them paraplegic, or the 'insects in the ear

torture' from which they go permanently insane

and the 'buried in the hot sand torture,' which cooks them alive.



One testimony claimed that slave women and children are regularly sold for

about 15 U.S. dollars a head. A receipt w

as then submitted as evidence showing a sale and stating that the buyer

''accepts the slave in spite of her insubmissiveness.''



But U.S. Embassy staff in Mauritania investigating the purchase concluded

that the signatures on the receipt were fo

rged and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, William Twaddell

went on to dispute most of the testimonies.



The U.S. foreign service may not know exactly what is happening at every

oasis in Mauritania's Sahara desert, he sai

d. But his staff had searched far and wide and could not confirm any cases

of involuntary servitude.



Particularly suspect were assertions that slave raiders where kidnapping

Africans, says Ms Ainina. She questions whe

ther Americans are pointing their fingers at Mauritania or their own past.

Haratin are of African origin but they havelong had the same language,

religion, customs and clans as Arab Berber Moors.



Besides the U.S. Congress, few believe that black Mauritanians ethnic

groups, which include the Hal-Pulaar, Soninke

and Bambara tribes, are being enslaved by Moors, although these communities

do have their own traditional slave casteswithin their cultures.



One senior U.S. official in Mauritania claims the stories were fabricated by

members of a liberation group for black

Mauritanians called FLAM (Forces pour la Liberation des Africains

Mauritaniens).

''These people have some legitimate grievances,'' said the official, ''but

slavery is not one of them.''



Hundreds of black Mauritanian have been reportedly tortured and killed by

the Moor-dominated government of Colonial

Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya. About 70,000 were expelled to neighbouring

Senegal between 1989-91 and the U.S. State Department reports that over 500

Hal-Pulaar in Mauritania's armed forces were tortured to death during the

same period.



But slavery, not ethnic and political oppression, was what FLAM used to get

Congress' attention, the U.S. official s

aid. ''It knows that every congressman wants to be seen supporting an anti-

slavery bill.''



The bill, however, is unlikely to have any great effect.



It only states that the U.S. president ''should not,'' rather than ''must

not,'' provide the Mauritanian government

with economic and military assistance, says the senior U.S. official.



In late October, the biggest U.S. navy ship that people here could remember

arrived in the port of Nouakchott, the c

apital, to conduct joint exercises and training with the country's armed

forces. (END/IPS/dh/kb/96) = 12080625 OLN011



Origin: Rome/HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA/

----



[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 17:31:25 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: Computer virus

Message-ID: <



From: "Daniel F. Baker" <

Organization: The George Washington University

To: "Adama Kah" <

Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 15:21:10 +500

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Computer virus

Priority: normal



Gambia-l,



Some info. about the existence of the virus. Dr. Kamara, thanks for alerting us.



Adama Kah





http://ciac.llnl.gov/ciac/bulletins/h-05.shtml



I have cut out a piece of this web page. Please read on!



The "Deeyenda" virus warnings are a hoax. CIAC has received inqueries

regarding the validity of the Deeyenda virus. The warnings are very

similar to those for Good Times, stating that the FCC issued a warning

about it, and that it is self activating and can destroy the contents

of a machine just by being downloaded. Users should note that the FCC

does not and will not issue virus or Trojan warnings. It is not their

job to do so. As of this date, there are no known viruses with the

name Deeyenda in existence. For a virus to spread, it must be

executed. Reading a mail message does not execute the mail message.

Trojans and viruses have been found as executable attachments to mail

messages, but they must be extracted and executed to do any harm. CIAC

still affirms that reading E-mail, using typical mail agents, can not

activate malicious code delivered in or with the message.



Thanks for letting me know though, and next time, check it out, then

forward this information to the persons that sent it to you!



....Daniel

Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 15:38:56 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Job Opening for material scientists !!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

Some netters may be interested in the position below. I wish that

I've already finished my program.



Good luck!!



Madiba.



================================================================

Looking for materials science MS/PhD at International Paper. Join a

materials science group providing consulting services & corrosion

engineering to manufacturing operations. Experience with failure analysis,

materials recommendations, weld repair, quality assurance inspections.

Requires 35% travel to our facilities world-wide to provide shutdown

support. If you are looking for a non-routine, hands on, applications of

materials science, we have a job for you. Fax resume to B. Leslie,

334-470-3017. Office location will be in new research facility.

Cincinnati, Ohio.



--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Dec 1996 21:18:10 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care



Message-ID: <



>>> <



Ndey,



For some reason I had the feeling that you were referring to Omar Sey

when i first saw your posting. Following the coup in 1994, Omar Sey and

other

Ministers of the former government were detained for a short while and

later released. However, because they had to testify in the Commissions

of Enquiry, their travel documents were seized and they were required

to have clearance before they could leave the country. This was done at

the time as a precautionary measure to stop some of them from running

away.



Omar Sey was denied permission to travel for two major reasons. First

his illness was not life threatening at the time, and secondly he could not

convince the Commission that he will come back to after his treatment.

Normally if one?s illness is grave, the person will be given a permission

to travel for medical treatment. A case in point is that Oudou Njie of the

former N.I.B.; he was given permission to travel after his accident when

it was determined that he needs urgent medical attentions that cannot be

given to him in The Gambia. There are also some who were given

permission to travel and they never came back to face the Commission.



It is unfortunate that things like this took place, but believe me, if Mr.

Omar Sey?s condition was life threatening, he would have been

allowed to travel overseas for medical treatment. It was nothing against

Omar Sey or his family, these were just save guards in the system.



Peace

Tombong







Tombong:



I would like to know who makes the determination that someone's illness

is life treating or not? You have absolutely no idea how serious the

man's illness is; only Mr. Sey and his doctor know that. There is

something terribly wrong with people who are not trained as doctors

playing doctors!



Now, what do you mean Mr. Sey could not convince the Commission that

he would return after treatment? Unlike the ones that ran away from the

commission, Mr. Sey has nothing to hide and would definitely have

returned after his treatment. Anyone who knows the man will tell you

that he will never run away and leave his family behind!



He certainly has been exonerated by the Commission since his travel

documents have been returned and he is now free to travel as he

wishes.





Ndey Kumba





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 05:50:29 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



BANJUL, Dec 12, (Reuter) - Campaigning opened in Gambia on Thursday for

parliamentary elections on January 2 meant to conclude the West African

country's transition to democracy after two years of military rule.

Presidential elections in September were won by then military ruler Yahya

Jammeh, whose July 1994 coup toppled the civilian government of Sir Dawda

Jawara. The elections commission said Jammeh's Alliance for Patriotic

Reorientation and Construction had fielded a candidate for each of Gambia's

45 constituencies. The main legal opposition party, the United Democratic

Party (UDP), has decided to contest the elections after a boycott threat

following its dispute of the presidential poll. It has nominated 34

candidates. Two minor parties have fielded less than 20 candidates each.

UDP leader Ousainou Darboe said he dropped the boycott threat following

assurances from the independent electoral commission on the conduct of the

campaign and the poll. The assurances included the release of all political

detainees, full access to the state media and no interference by security

services in politics. Campaigning ends on December 31.

(c) Reuters Limited 1996

REUTER NEWS SERVICE



Peace

Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 11:19:29 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Forwarded: Phone scam warning (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

>From

X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l

Message-Id: <

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 3.0 (16)

Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 09:23:03 -0500

To:

From: "James B. Moore" <

Subject: Forwarded: Phone scam warning

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Precedence: list

Reply-To:



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 09:44:35 -0500

To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu

From: Mark D Erickson <

Subject: Portage Annoucement 12/11



>X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for woodscience-l

>X-Sender:

>Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 09:29:58 -0500

>To:

>From: Mark D Erickson <

>Subject: Portage Annoucement 12/11

>

>>X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for patrol-l

>>X-Sender:

>>Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 13:08:47 -0500

>>To:

>>From: Bob Meyers <

>>Subject: Portage Annoucement 12/11

>>Reply-To:

>>

>>>Return-Path: members2-request

>>>From: Kevin Turnquist <

>>>Subject: Portage Annoucement 12/11

>>>To:

>>>Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 12:55:18 -0500 (EST)

>>>Errors-To:

>>>Reply-To:

>>>X-Sequence: 13

>>>

>>>>From

>>>Return-Path:

>>>Received: from sunken.portup.com (sunken.portup.com [198.110.128.200]) by

>>portage1.portup.com (8.6.11/8.6.9) with SMTP id KAA15562 for <tservo>; Wed,

>>11 Dec 1996 10:06:51 -0500

>>>Message-Id: <

>>>X-Sender:

>>>X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 1.5.4 (32)

>>>Mime-Version: 1.0

>>>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

>>>Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 10:08:35 -0500

>>>To:

>>>From: Paul Kjeldsen <

>>>Subject: to members

>>>Status: RO

>>>a thanks to Jim Lowell for finding this

>>>

>>>*** SCAM:***

>>> Don't Respond To Emails, Phone Calls, Or Pages Which Tell

>>>You To Call An "809" Phone Number

>>>

>>>===================================================

>>>This is a very important issue of Internet ScamBusters! because it alerts

>>>you to a scam that is: - spreading *extremely* quickly - can easily cost

you

>>>$100 or more, and - is difficult to avoid unless you are aware of it. We'd

>>>like to thank Paul Bruemmer and Brian Stains for bringing this scam to our

>>>attention - both will receive Internet ScamBusters! tee shirts. This scam

>>>has also been identified by the National Fraud Information Center and is

>>>costing victims a lot of money.

>>>

>>>There are lots of different permutations of this scam, but here is how it

>>>works:

>>>

>>> Permutation #1: Internet Based Phone Scam Via Email You receive an email,

>>>typically with a subject line of "*ALERT*" or "Unpaid account." The

>>>message, which is being spammed across the net, says:

>>> ----------------------------------------------------------

>>> I am writing to give you a final 24hrs to settle your outstanding

>>>account. If I have not received the settlement in full, I will commence

>>>legal proceedings without further delay. If you would like to discuss this

>>>matter to avoid court action, call Mike Murray at Global

>>> Communications on +1 809 496 2700.

>>> ----------------------------------------------------------

>>> Permutation #2: Phone Or Pager Scam You receive a message on your

>>>answering machine or your pager which asks you to call a number beginning

>>>with area code 809. The reason to you're asked to call varies: it can be

>>>to receive information about a family member who has been ill, to tell you

>>>someone has been arrested, died, to let you know you have won a wonderful

>>>prize, etc. In each case, you're told to call the 809 number right away.

>>>

>>> Since there are so many new area codes these days, people unknowingly

>>>return these calls. If you call from the US, you will apparently be

charged

>>>$25 per-minute! Sometimes the person who answers the phone will speak

>>>broken English and pretend not to understand you. Other

>>>times, you'll just get a long recorded message. The point is, they will try

>>>to keep you on the phone as long as possible to increase the charges.

>>>Unfortunately, when you get your phone bill, you'll often times be charged

>>>more than $100.00.

>>>

>>>Here's why it works:

>>> The 809 area code is located in the British Virgin Islands (the Bahamas).

>>>The 809 area code can be used as a "pay-per-call" number, similar to 900

>>>numbers in the US. Since 809 is not in the US, it is not covered by US

>>>regulations of 900 numbers, which require that you be notified and

warned of

>>>charges and rates involved when you call a "pay-per-call" number. There is

>>>also no requirement that the company provide a time period during which

you

>>>may terminate the call without being charged. Further, whereas many US

>>>phones have 900 number blocking (to avoid these kinds of charges), 900

>>>number blocking will not prevent calls to the 809 area code.

>>>

>>> We recommend that no matter how you get the message, if you are asked to

>>>call a number with an 809 area code that you don't recognize, investigate

>>>further and/or disregard the message. Be *very* wary of email or calls

>>>asking you to call an 809 area code number.It's important to prevent

>>>becoming a victim of this scam, since trying to fight the charges

afterwards

>>>can become a real nightmare. That's because you did actually make the call.

>>>If you complain, both our local phone company and your long distance

carrier

>>>will not want to get involved and will most likely tell you that they are

>>>simply providing the billing for the foreign company. You'll end up

dealing

>>>with a foreign company that argues they have done nothing wrong.

>>>

>>> Please forward this entire issue of Internet ScamBusters! to your

>>>friends, family and colleagues to help them become aware of this scam so

>>>they don't get ripped off.

>>>

>>>--------------------

>>>The Portage Paul Kjeldsen

>>>506 Shelden

>>>Houghton MI 49931 (906) 487-9832 & 226-6680

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>

>>voice = 906 487-5065 w 360-2099 cell

>>voice = 906 487-5278 h 360-6428 cell

>>fax = 906 487-5190

>>address mail = POB 54, Houghton, MI 49931

>>

>>"The Older I GET, The BETTER I WAS"

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>



-------------------------------------------------------------

James B. Moore

Systems Administrator

School of Forestry and Wood Products

Michigan Technological University

Houghton, Michigan 49931

Internet:

-------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 11:52:57 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Off to Senega

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





------------------------------



Date: 13 Dec 96 12:42:57 EST

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Virus alert

Message-ID: <



Hello all!



The virus alert was circulating on LEONENET and so I thought I shoud forward it

to GAMBIA-L to caution all. If it is false, then ignore it. Many of us have no

way of verifying such information, and our best response usually is to alert as

many people as possible. Prevention is always better than cure!



To respond to Joern Jones and others, it is a bit presumptous to assume that you

can tell contributors what to post or not post on the net. If you find a

posting erroneous, whether deliberately or inadvertently, you have a right to

post what in your opinion is a more accurate version, without appearing to limit

someone else's contribution rights. In short, you do not have a right to tell

someone what they can or can't post, and neither does anyone have that right

over you.



Ms. Admah Kah, thanks a million for the forwarded clarification. It helped me

and I am sure many others.



Regards,



Kamara.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 10:24:54 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Ghanaian Gains Ground in Candidacy to Head U.N. (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



December 13, 1996



Ghanaian Gains Ground in Candidacy to Head U.N.





By BARBARA CROSSETTE



[U] NITED NATIONS -- Kofi Annan, the Ghanaian head

of United Nations peacekeeping operations who

emerged this week as the top contender in the race

for secretary general, strengthened his lead

significantly Thursday in informal voting,

prompting speculation for the first time that

France might withdraw its opposition to his

candidacy.



Diplomats said a bandwagon has developed behind

Annan. When the straw polls finished Thursday, he

had 14 votes in his favor in the 15-member

Council, with only one negative ballot, assumed to

be from France. Unless France, which has not

explained publicly why it opposes Annan, is

prepared to veto his candidacy formally, he could

be declared the Council's choice as early as

Friday.



An official said that the Council suddenly

appeared to be "nearing the end game." But at the

same time, rumors continued to circulate about

last-minute efforts by France to consider

alternative candidates despite its isolated

position. Many diplomats, though, seem to believe

that Annan's support is now too solid to be eroded

by the introduction of new names.



Among the Council members who voted for Annan on

Thursday was Egypt, the home of Secretary General

Boutros Boutros-Ghali. On Nov. 19, Boutros-Ghali,

strenuously backed by France, also won 14 of 15

votes in a formal ballot. The no vote was a U.S.

veto, but the United States never allowed the

possibility that Washington would change its mind.

Boutros-Ghali subsequently put his campaign for a

second term on hold.



After the Council meeting Thursday, Sir John

Weston, Britain's representative, said the session

had been "very encouraging."



No African member of the Council now stands with

France, as several did on Wednesday, in sending a

discouraging signal to Annan. Among Africans at

least, the language gap has closed. Annan, who

speaks French, is nevertheless from an

English-speaking country and had an American

education.



All three other candidates -- Amara Essy of the

Ivory Coast, Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah of Mauritania

and Hamid Algabid of Niger -- are from

French-speaking countries. They have been opposed

by the United States and Britain.



For three days, the Council has been conducting

rounds of informal polling in which members only

"encourage" or "discourage" candidates. Permanent

members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the

United States -- have cast ballots of a different

color from those of nonpermanent members,

forewarning of later formal vetoes.



Those straw polls have now virtually eliminated

all candidates but Annan. To be recommended for

election by the General Assembly, a candidate

needs at least nine votes and no vetoes. Annan is

the only contender who has more than nine votes.

He now needs only a nod from the French.



Alain Dejammet, France's representative, was asked

after the Council meeting who he thought the next

secretary general would be. "We hope he will come

from Africa and very likely, he will speak

French," he said.



There has been no indication whether Boutros-Ghali

will withdraw his candidacy before another nominee

is chosen to replace him. His term ends Dec. 31.

The Security Council would like to have a

successor to send to the General Assembly for

approval before it adjourns its current session

next Tuesday.





Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company



----------------------------------------------------------

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 10:29:11 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: African squad to feature 8 Nigerians (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



CAIRO (Dec 12, 1996 - 13:24 EST) - Eight members of Nigeria's Olympic

gold medal-winning team in Atlanta have been included in the African

squad to play Europe in Lisbon next month, the Confederation of African

Football (CAF) announced on Thursday.



All but one of the 20-man squad, which will be coached by Algerian Rabah

Madjer, play for clubs in Europe.



There were few surprises in the squad, which is expected to be captained

by triple African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele Ayew of Ghana and

spearheaded by European Footballer of the Year George Weah.



Nigerians make up the majority of the contingent with the eight Olympians

plus Finidi George of Spanish club Real Betis but there is no place for

Barcelona's new signing Emmanuel Amunike, who scored the winning goal

against Argentina in the gold-medal match in Atlanta.



Amunike is named among the reserves.



The squad includes just one player from this year's African Nations' Cup

winners South Africa, the Italian-based defender Mark Fish, and none from

runners-up Tunisia.



The only African-based player is goalkeeper Abiodun Baruwa of Nigerian

club Shooting Stars, who play in the second leg of the African Champions'

Cup final against Zamalek of Egypt in Cairo on Friday.



The team is to be managed by Mawade Wade, three-time Senegalese national

team coach, and will play their European counterparts on Jan. 29.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Jacques Songo'o (Deportivo La Coruna and Cameroon), Abiodun

Baruwa (Shooting Stars).



Defenders: Frank Amankwah (FC Gutersloh and Ghana), Celestin Babayaro

(Anderlecht and Nigeria), Mark Fish (Lazio and South Africa), Nourredine

Naybet (Deportivo La Coruna and Morocco), Uche Okechukwu (Fenerbache and

Nigeria), Yasser Radwan (Hansa Rostock and Egypt), Taribo West (Auxerre

and Nigeria).



Midfielders: Daniel Amokachi (Besiktas and Nigeria), Abedi Pele Ayew

(1860 Munich and Ghana), Marc-Vivien Foe (Lens and Cameroon), Japhet

Ndoram (Nantes and Chad), Austin Okocha (Fenerbache and Nigeria), Sunday

Oliseh (FC Cologne and Nigeria), Moussa Saib (Auxerre and Algeria).



Strikers: Tijani Babangida (Ajax Amsterdam and Nigeria), Finidi George

(Real Betis and Nigeria), Victor Ikpeba (Monaco and Nigeria), George Weah

(AC Milan and Liberia).



--

the Nigerian Soccer page :

http://www.ucl.ac.uk/~zcecm34/naijasoc.htm



The more laws and order are made prominent, Love is undivided and

the more thieves and robbers there will be. spaceless.



- Lao Tsu - Kahil Gibran

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 10:54:41 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: France Backs Down, Annan Positioned to Lead U.N. (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



France Backs Down, Annan Positioned to Lead U.N.



UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Kofi Annan of Ghana, who heads U.N.

peacekeeping operations, won the unanimous support of Security Council

members Friday in an unofficial poll for U.N. secretary-general after

France dropped its previous threat of a veto, British U.N. envoy Sir

John Weston said.



``The next secretary-general will be Kofi Annan,'' he told reporters.



Annan's closest rival in the balloting has been Amara Essy, the

foreign minister of the Ivory Coast and the 1994-95 U.N. General

Assembly president.



The two other candidates, who have consistently fallen far short of

the minimum of nine votes needed for election, are Ahmedou

Ould-Abdallah, a former foreign minister of Mauritania and former U.N.

envoy for Burundi; and Hamid Algabid, a former prime minister of Niger

and currently secretary-general of the Organization of the Islamic

Conference.



Africa has been given priority up to now in putting forward candidates

for the top U.N. post on grounds that if Boutros Boutros-Ghali is

denied the second term usually accorded a secretary-general he should

be succeeded by another African.



Copyright 1996 Reuters LTD.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 22:21:36 CST

From: Ndella Njie <

To:

Subject: fwd--profile of un secretary general to be

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:29 -0600 (CST)

Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id VAA19569 for <

Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65

id <

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss

X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST

From: Samuel S Buah <





Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker

13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST



UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken

straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved

the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.

political minefields unscathed.

A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to

a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a

variety of U.N. posts around the world before

becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping

operations in March 1993.



He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,

a budget director, a programme manager, a controller

and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his

positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York

over the past 30 years.



Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced

Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros

Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not

streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the

American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.



And even his detractors admit that most of his staff

have been fiercely loyal to him for years.



Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic

of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing

but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at

the height of the Balkan war.



``People trust him because he is honest,'' said

Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false

argument. He defends his positions on merit.''



Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the

new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last

holdout in the Security Council, dropped its

objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had

preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a

French-speaking country.



Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from

a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from

the U.N. bureaucracy itself.



With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of

criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the

daunting task of convincing the world he is a

diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.



``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion

that we can make the world habitable for a few, we

will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once

said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois

Mitterrand.



Working from a 37th floor office decorated with

carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his

supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes

shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,

but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said

a member of his staff.



He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats

recall asking him during the race for

secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now

speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in

reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the

language.



Annan began his higher education at the University of

Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first

left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to

Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he

received a bachelor's' degree in economics.



He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de

Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which

he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to

1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic

Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.



By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I

went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed

to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he

attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of

Technology where he earned a master's degree in

management.



In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of

the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at

U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he

worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before

returning to U.N. posts in New York again.



During his long career, he was frequently tapped for

sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990

invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900

U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western

hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000

stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.



Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a

lawyer and judge before she became a full-time

painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted

international jurist, and her mother is the sister of

Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued

tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary

near the end of the Second World War.



The couple tell of the last letter the family

received from Wallenberg before he disappeared

forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or

concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''

he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.



The Annans, both of whom were married previously,

have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.



------------------



S.S. Buah

Iowa State Univ.

Ames, Iowa

USA















------- End of Forwarded Message





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Dec 1996 09:52:52 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To:

Subject: So long

Message-ID: <



List managers,

I will be unable to access my email for quite some time, so

take me of the mailing list.



It was a nice experience being part of this group. I learned a lot

and enjoyed it. To the active ladies I say , keep it up. To the

inactive ladies I say, speak up and you will be heard. More female

participation in needed.



Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you.



Sal Barry



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Dec 1996 12:18:17 CST

From: Ndella Njie <

To:

Subject: fwd--dissertation funding

Message-ID: <





------- Forwarded Message



Received: from isum2.iastate.edu (isum2.iastate.edu [129.186.1.131]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id IAA25557 for <

Received: by isum2.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65

id <

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: Dissertation Funding

X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

Date: Sat, 14 Dec 1996 08:57:00 CST

From: Onward S Mandebvu <



Colleagues,

You may find this interesting.

------- Forwarded Message



Received: from pop-1.iastate.edu (pop-1.iastate.edu [129.186.6.61]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id RAA29309 for <

Received: from popalex1.linknet.net (popalex1.linknet.net [206.103.79.89]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id RAA03654 for <

Received: from lrbr5-4.linknet.net by popalex1.linknet.net; (5.65v3.2/1.1.8.2/06Mar96-1224PM)

id AA32298; Fri, 13 Dec 1996 17:41:43 -0600

Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 17:41:43 -0600

Message-Id: <

X-Sender:

X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 1.5.2

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

To:

From: "Davison M. Mupinga" <

Subject: Rockefeller grants (fwd)





>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Subject: Rockefeller grants

>

>Here is iformation regarding Rockefeller doctoral workshops and grants.

Please pass this on to any interested parties: Robson

>

>The Rockefeller Foundation has established a program of workshops on

research methodology for African students enrolled in doctoral programs in

the social sciences, humanities and natural sciences (including health and

agricultural sciences) in Canada and

> the United States. The objective of the workshops is to encourage and

improve the quality of applications to the Rockefellor Founadtion's African

Dissertation Internship Awards programs, which provide grants for doctoral

field research in Africa. The enc

>olded brochure (summarizes below) outlines the programs and application

procedures for the ten workshops that will be held in 1997.

>Students can apply to anyone of the programs tha they thinksuits their

interests most closely, although Queen's (Ontario) and the Universite de

Quebec a Montreal are organizing workshops primarily intended for students

enrolled at Canadian Universities. A

>ll travel and accomodation expenses for the participants will be covered by

the grant from the Rockefeller Foundation

>Please bring this program to the attention of Afrian students in doctoral

programs and encourage theem to apply. A limited number of places will also

be available to Canadian and US citizens who intend to specialize in

research on Africa. While preference

> will be given to students who have completed their comprehensive or

qualifying examinations and are actively preparing their dissertation

proposals, applications from students at earlier or later stages in

theirprograms will also be considered. Because o

>f the delay in the publication of the brochure, the deadline for

applictaions for the Queens workshop will be extended until January 31,

1997.. Please feel fre to contact meat 613-545-6242 (phone or 613-545-6848

(fax) or by e-mail at

>su.ca.

>Yours

>Bruce J. Berman (Professor and Workshop Coordinator for the Queens program)

>

>Here is the full list of host Campuses in US and Canada. Please apply

directly to host campus

>

>1.Universityof Califonia - Berkeley

>Feb 5-9, 1997

>Theme: African Dvelopment: Prospects, practices and policies

>Application deadline: Dec. 9, 1996

>Contact Tami Driver at

>

>2. Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

>April 22-25, 1997

>Theme: Post Liberation development strategies in Sub-Saharan African

>Deadline Jan 15, 1997

>Contact: Dr. Louis Putterman at

>

>3. John Hopkins University and University of Pennsylvania

>May 1997

>Theme: Health and Population Issues in Africa.

>Deadline: Feb. 1, 1997

>Contact: Dr. Henry Mosley at

McDaniel at

>

>4. Queen's University - Kingston Ontario

>May 2-6, 1997

>Theme: Research for African Development: Equity, Security, and sustainabilty

>Deadline: Jan 31, 1997.

>Contact Dr. B.J. Berman at

tetty@qucdn.queensu.ca

>

>5. University of Minnesota-Minneapolis

>May 9-13, 1997

>Theme: Challenges of social and ecological sustainabilty in Africa.

>Deadline Feb 28, 1997

>Contact David Henriskso at

>

>6. North Western University and Univ. of Illinois

>Theme: Society, Social movements and environmental change

>Deadline: Jan 10, 1997

>Contact; Roseann Mark@

a-virmani@nmu.edu

>

>7. Univesity of Quebec for French speaking candidates

>12-16 May

>Contact Quebec on tel: 514-987-7969

>

>8. Emory University - Atlanta Georgia

>May 21-25, 1997

>Theme:Health, culture and development

>Deadline March 1

>Contact Tom Laporte at

>

>9. University of Wisconsin - Madison

>June 8 -20 , 1997

>Theme: Social and biological science for agriculture development

>deadline: Feb 3, 1997

>Contact Ms Sharon Kemp at

>tel 608-2625545 or fax 608-262-8852

>

>

>

>++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

>

>

>

>

Davison M. Mupinga

Louisiana State University

Phone: (504)346-1358





------- End of Forwarded Message



---

Onward S Mandebvu

omandebv@iastate.edu



------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Dec 1996 15:44:20 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: Francis Njie <

Cc: gambia-l@U.WASHINGTON.EDU

Subject: Re: Seeking contributions for a new Gambia web page

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hey folks,

The important issue of establishing a Gambian newspaper presence

on the Internet has been revisited. I will answer both Francis' letter

and make public my thinking on the matter below.

Firstly, I am willing to meet with the various editors and I am

in the process of making appointments to see them; collectively if

possible. I however feel that for this venture to be successful, there

should be more than just me meeting with these people as I do not feel

that I have a mandate to speak on behalf of the list. So if you will be

in The Gambia and would wish to participate, please let me know what

time(s) you would like for these meeting(s) to be arranged. The more

people, the more representative we will become.

On the issue of establishing a newspaper presence, I think the

following scenarios are most likely.

(i) The editors see this as most institutions on the 'net do : a

place not to make profits at the moment, but to position oneself to be

able to do so in the near future. In this instance, our goal would be

dual; helping The Gambia gain a prominent and strategic position on the

emerging and increasingly important medium and getting access to the

latest info from home.

(ii) The editors see this venture as a money-making one. In

this instance, it would be hard to justify volunteering to make this

possible. It is also likely to face some formidable obstacles. One

such is the number of Gambians. In a "back of the envelope" analysis I

did a few weeks ago, it seems like there are about 1100 Gambians with

email addresses (+ - 10%). With these few people, advertising revenues

cannot be expected to cover a substantial amount of the cost.

(iii) The editors refuse to go along for copyright or whatever

else reasons.

In any case, I think Francis' idea of making gambia-l more

publicly available is ripe and should be pursued. Now, the only way one

can get gambia-l is if one has an email address. If it is put on the WWW

however, anyone can go to their public library and view and participate

in the discussions. I have talked to Tony, Babanding and Momodou Camara

in the past about having such a presence. I think now is the time to

turn this into reality.

For now, I think the technical issues do not really matter ; as we

can eventually solve them. What matters now is some kind of a response

from gambia-lers that they would financially support establishing a

general Gambian presence on the World Wide Web. Conservatively, I think

such a venture, assuming unpaid volunteers, would cost about $500 dollars

[ 250 to register a domain, 250 to host the domain for a year with

Francis' ISP (this is based on rates in NY)]. With about a 170 members,

and assuming a ten percent participation rate, $30 dollars from each

participant should be enough to start this project off its feet. Ten

percent might seem low, but this is about the actual number of people who

can be considered active members [sent their intros and discussed one

issue].

On the programming aspects, I think we have the technical know-how

to carry this off. So if you know CGI and HTML programming, let Francis

know that you are willing to contribute.

Well folks, that's it for now,

-Abdou.

Ps.

I am now sitting for my exams and hence might not be able to

immediately answer comments, criticisms, etc.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 46

*************************

