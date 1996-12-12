|
Hi men!
Enough women bashing of from Madiba Saidy. Here's something in return.
Make sure you follow it very well as it will be very useful for the
coming christmas parties.
--
The Male Guide to Selecting an Outfit
by Alan Meiss, ameiss@indiana.edu
---------- ----------- -------------------
-------
| Are there| No | Are there | "What's a | Are there clothes | No |
Buy |
|clothes in|---->|clothes in | hamper?" | strewn in random |---->|
more |
| dresser? | |the hamper?|----------->|piles on the floor?|
|clothes|
---------- ----------- -------------------
-------
| Yes | Yes | Yes
+---------------------------------------------
|
V
---------------
| Take whatever |
| is on top |
--------------- ------------------------
| | |
V V |
-------- No --------- -----------
| Is |---------->| Perform | "Ohmigosh" | Spray |
| it | Not sure | smell |------------>| with |
| clean? |---------->| test | | deodorant |
-------- --------- -----------
| Yes | "Not bad"
+--------------------
|
V
-------------- ---------
-------------
|For underwear:| "Which ones are |Will they| "I may get |Place item
on|
|Are there many| for my legs?" | be | arrested." | dirty pile;
|
| holes? |----------------->| visible?|------------->| start over
|
-------------- ---------
-------------
| No | No
+---------------------------------
|
V
--------- ------------
-----------------------------------
| Is it | Yes | Do you | Yes |But would you rather have a tick
on|
|wrinkled?|----->|really care?|----->| your eyeball than iron a shirt?
|
--------- ------------
-----------------------------------
| No | No | Yes
+------------------------------------------------
|
V
-------- Kinda ------- ---------
| Does |----------------->| Is it | No | Seek the|
| it | "Does it what?" | dark |---->|advice of|
| match? |----------------->| out? | | a female|
-------- ------- ---------
| Yes | Yes
+--------------------------
|
V
----------
| Put on |
| clothes! |
----------
------------------------------
Hello sisters!
Here's a list of few facts about women. I know the guys are gonna get
me for this one but it'll be fun to read their replies! :-)))
RITA RUDNER'S FACTS ABOUT MEN
1. Men like to barbecue. Men will cook if danger is involved.
2. Men who have pierced ears are better prepared for marriage.
They've experienced pain and bought jewelry.
3. Marrying a divorced man is ecologically responsible. In a world
where there are more women than men, it pays to recycle.
4. Men are very confident people. My husband is so confident that when
he watches sports on television, he thinks that if he concentrates
he
can help his team. If the team is in trouble, he coaches the
players
from our living room, and if they're really in trouble, I have to
get
off the phone in case they call him.
5. Men like phones with lots of buttons. It makes them feel important.
6. Men love to be the first to read the newspaper in the morning. Not
being the first is upsetting to their psyches.
7. All men are afraid of eyelash curlers. I sleep with one under my
pillow, instead of a gun.
8. A good place to meet a man is at the dry cleaner. These men usually
have jobs and bathe.
9. All men hate to hear "We need to talk about our relationship."
These
seven words strike fear in the heart of even General Schwartzkopf.
10. Men are sensitive in strange ways. If a man has built a fire and
the
last log does not burn, he will take it personally.
11. Men have an easier time buying bathing suits. Women have two types:
depressing and more depressing. Men have two types: nerdy and not
nerdy.
12. Men have higher body temperatures than women. If your heating goes
out in winter, I recommend sleeping next to a man. Men are like por-
table heaters that snore.
13. Women take clothing much more seriously than men. I've never seen a
man walk into a party and say "Oh, my God, I'm so embarrassed; get
me
out of here. There's another man wearing a black tuxedo."
14. Most men hate to shop. That's why the men's department is usually
on the first floor of a department store, two inches from the door.
15. If a man prepares dinner for you and the salad contains three or
more
types of lettuce, he is serious.
16. If you're dating a man who you think might be "Mr. Right," if he
a) got older, b) got a new job, or c) visited a psychiatrist, you
are
in for a nasty surprise. The cocoon-to-butterfly theory only works
on cocoons and butterflies.
17. No man is charming all of the time. Even Cary Grant is on record
saying he wished he could be Cary Grant.
18. When four or more men get together, they talk about sports.
19. When four or more women get together, they talk about men.
20. Men are less sentimental than women. No man has ever seen the movie
THE WAY WE WERE twice, voluntarily.
21. Most women are introspective: "Am I in love? Am I emotionally and
creatively fulfilled?" Most men are outrospective: "Did my team
win?
How's my car?"
22. If a man says, "I'll call you," and he doesn't, he didn't forget...
he didn't lose your number... he didn't die. He just didn't want to
call you.
23. Men hate to lose. I once beat my husband at tennis. I asked him,
"Are we going to have sex again?" He said, "Yes, but not with each
other."
24. Getting rid of a man without hurting his masculinity is a problem.
"Get out" and "I never want to see you again" might sound like a
challenge. If you want to get rid of a man, I suggest saying, "I
love
you... I want to marry you... I want to have your children." Some-
times they leave skid marks.
25. Men are self-confident because they grow up identifying with super-
heroes. Women have bad self-images because they grow up identifying
with Barbie.
26. Male menopause is a lot more fun than female menopause. With female
menopause you gain weight and get hot flashes. Male menopause - you
get to date young girls and drive motorcycles.
27. Men forget everything; women remember everything.
28. That's why men need instant replays in sports. They've already
forgotten what happened.
Isatou.
Hei everyone!
Sorry I wanted to write 'enough bashing of women' and not 'enough
women bashing of'
Isatou.
Madiba Saidy wrote:
>
> As you may know, in many companies and laboratories, hazardous
> materials information sheets are required to keep workers informed
> about the materials they are working with. Now they are available for
> the home.
> **********************************************************************
>
> HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION SHEET
>
>
> ELEMENT: Women
>
> SYMBOL: Wo
>
> DISCOVERER: Adam
>
> ATOMIC MASS: Accepted at 53.6kg, but known to vary from 40-200kg
>
> OCCURRENCES: Copious quantities in all urban areas
>
>
> PHYSICAL PROPERTIES:
>
> Surface usually covered in painted film
>
> Boils at nothing; freezes w/o known reason
>
> Melts if given special treatment
>
> Bitter if incorrectly used
>
> Found in various states from virgin metal to common ore
>
> Yields if pressure applied in correct places
>
>
> CHEMICAL PROPERTIES:
>
> Has great affinity for gold, silver, and a range of precious stones
>
> Absorbs great quantities of expensive substances
>
> May explode spontaneously w/o prior warning and for no apparent reason
>
> Most powerful money reducing agent known to man (Oh really!!!!)
>
>
> COMMON USES:
>
> Highly ornamental, especially in sports cars
>
> Can be a great aid to relaxation
>
> Very effective cleaning agent
>
>
> TESTS:
>
> Pure specimen turns rosy pink when discovered in the natural state
>
> Turns green when placed beside a betta specimen
>
>
> HAZARDS:
>
> Highly dangerous except in experienced hands
>
> Illegal to possess more than one, although several can be maintained
> at different locations as long as specimens do not come into direct
> contact with each other (doesn't apply for most Gambians!! Oh yah!!)
> __
> ********************************************************************
> ** Madiba Saidy **
> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
> ** University of British Columbia **
> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
> ********************************************************************
Ok Madiba, here's one about men too!
Man - A Chemical Analysis
Element : Man
Symbol : Ah
Quantitative : Accepted at 7 inches, wavy brown hair, 6' 0" in length,
though some isotopes can be as short as 4 inches.
Discoverer : Eve
Occurrence : Found following duel element Wo, often in high
concentration near a perfect Wo specimen.
Physical properties : 1) Obnoxious when mixed with C*H*-OH (any
alcohol).
2) Tends to fall into very low energy state
directly
after reaction with Wo (Snore ... zzzzz).
3) Gains considerable mass as specimen ages, loses
reactive nature.
4) Rarely found in pure form after 14th year.
5) Often damaged as a direct result of unlucky
reaction
with polluted form of the Wo common ore.
Chemical properties : 1) All forms desire reaction with Wo, even when no
further reaction is possible.
2) May react with several Wo isotopes in short
period
under extremely favorable conditions.
3) Usually willing to react with what ever is
available.
4) Reaction Rates range from aborted/non-existent
to
Pre-interaction effects (which tend to turn the
specimen bright red.
5) Reaction styles vary from extremely slow, calm
and wet to violent/bloody.
Storage : Best results apparently near 18 for high reaction rate, 25-35
for
favorable reaction style.
Uses : Heavy boxes, top shelves, long walks late at night, free
dinners
for Wo...
Tests : Pure specimen will rarely reveal purity, while reacted
specimens
broadcast information on many wavelengths.
Caution : Tends to react extremely violently when other Man interferes
with
reaction to a particular Wo specimen. Otherwise very maleable
under correct conditions.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and
others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather
insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting
anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busy
especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. So
please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on the
list as they could be easily misconstrued.
Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal
mail. It's been a long time.
Numukunda
>Madiba Saidy wrote:
>>
>> As you may know, in many companies and laboratories, hazardous
>> materials information sheets are required to keep workers informed
>> about the materials they are working with. Now they are available for
>> the home.
>> **********************************************************************
>>
>> HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION SHEET
>>
>>
>> ELEMENT: Women
>>
>> SYMBOL: Wo
>>
>> DISCOVERER: Adam
>>
>> ATOMIC MASS: Accepted at 53.6kg, but known to vary from 40-200kg
>>
>> OCCURRENCES: Copious quantities in all urban areas
>>
>>
>> PHYSICAL PROPERTIES:
>>
>> Surface usually covered in painted film
>>
>> Boils at nothing; freezes w/o known reason
>>
>> Melts if given special treatment
>>
>> Bitter if incorrectly used
>>
>> Found in various states from virgin metal to common ore
>>
>> Yields if pressure applied in correct places
>>
>>
>> CHEMICAL PROPERTIES:
>>
>> Has great affinity for gold, silver, and a range of precious stones
>>
>> Absorbs great quantities of expensive substances
>>
>> May explode spontaneously w/o prior warning and for no apparent reason
>>
>> Most powerful money reducing agent known to man (Oh really!!!!)
>>
>>
>> COMMON USES:
>>
>> Highly ornamental, especially in sports cars
>>
>> Can be a great aid to relaxation
>>
>> Very effective cleaning agent
>>
>>
>> TESTS:
>>
>> Pure specimen turns rosy pink when discovered in the natural state
>>
>> Turns green when placed beside a betta specimen
>>
>>
>> HAZARDS:
>>
>> Highly dangerous except in experienced hands
>>
>> Illegal to possess more than one, although several can be maintained
>> at different locations as long as specimens do not come into direct
>> contact with each other (doesn't apply for most Gambians!! Oh yah!!)
>> __
>> ********************************************************************
>> ** Madiba Saidy **
>> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
>> ** University of British Columbia **
>> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
>> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
>> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
>> ********************************************************************
>
>
>Ok Madiba, here's one about men too!
>
>Man - A Chemical Analysis
>
>Element : Man
>Symbol : Ah
>Quantitative : Accepted at 7 inches, wavy brown hair, 6' 0" in length,
> though some isotopes can be as short as 4 inches.
>Discoverer : Eve
>Occurrence : Found following duel element Wo, often in high
> concentration near a perfect Wo specimen.
>
>Physical properties : 1) Obnoxious when mixed with C*H*-OH (any
>alcohol).
>
> 2) Tends to fall into very low energy state
>directly
> after reaction with Wo (Snore ... zzzzz).
>
> 3) Gains considerable mass as specimen ages, loses
> reactive nature.
>
> 4) Rarely found in pure form after 14th year.
>
> 5) Often damaged as a direct result of unlucky
>reaction
> with polluted form of the Wo common ore.
>
>Chemical properties : 1) All forms desire reaction with Wo, even when no
> further reaction is possible.
>
> 2) May react with several Wo isotopes in short
>period
> under extremely favorable conditions.
>
> 3) Usually willing to react with what ever is
>available.
>
> 4) Reaction Rates range from aborted/non-existent
>to
> Pre-interaction effects (which tend to turn the
> specimen bright red.
>
> 5) Reaction styles vary from extremely slow, calm
> and wet to violent/bloody.
>
>Storage : Best results apparently near 18 for high reaction rate, 25-35
>for
> favorable reaction style.
>
>Uses : Heavy boxes, top shelves, long walks late at night, free
>dinners
> for Wo...
>
>Tests : Pure specimen will rarely reveal purity, while reacted
>specimens
> broadcast information on many wavelengths.
>
>Caution : Tends to react extremely violently when other Man interferes
>with
> reaction to a particular Wo specimen. Otherwise very maleable
> under correct conditions.
>-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Numukunda wrote:
PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and
others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather
insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting
anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busy
especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. So
please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on the
list as they could be easily misconstrued.
Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal
mail. It's been a long time.
Numukunda
Hi folks,
I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about
women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves
humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,
I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.
I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's
why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams
to prepare for.
I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my
contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual
basis.
On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,
perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same
time..so It might be a good idea to get together.
Once again my apologies to all those offended.
Happy Holidays!!
Madiba.
Madiba Saidy wrote:
>=20
> Numukunda wrote:
>=20
> PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and
> others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather
> insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting
> anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=
usy
> especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away=
.. So
> please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =
the
> list as they could be easily misconstrued.
> Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal
> mail. It's been a long time.
>=20
> Numukunda
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------
>=20
> Hi folks,
>=20
> I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about
> women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves
> humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,
> I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.
>=20
> I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's
> why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams
> to prepare for.
>=20
> I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my
> contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual
> basis.
>=20
> On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,
> perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same
> time..so It might be a good idea to get together.
>=20
> Once again my apologies to all those offended.
>=20
> Happy Holidays!!
>=20
> Madiba.
> __
> ********************************************************************
> ** Madiba Saidy **
> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
> ** University of British Columbia **
> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
> ********************************************************************
MR.SAIDY!!
I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big
girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;
and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister
KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The
gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was
foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on
him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could
no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were
expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the
dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build
civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real
man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such
a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or
another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might
have been like in the readymade
eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual
manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit
embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they
still use it on us all the time.
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
Basss,
Considering the back-breaking labor carried out by women all over the
world (and particularly in places like Gambia) and the dangerous task of
birthing the current sons-and-daughters-of-Adam-and-Eve (not to mention
raising them...the penultimate civilizing mission!) I find your comments
puzzling.....Best, Ylva
On Sat, 9 Dec 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:
> Madiba Saidy wrote:
> >=20
> > Numukunda wrote:
> >=20
> > PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and
> > others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather
> > insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting
> > anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=
usy
> > especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away=
=2E So
> > please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =
the
> > list as they could be easily misconstrued.
> > Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal
> > mail. It's been a long time.
> >=20
> > Numukunda
> > -----------------------------------------------------------------------
> >=20
> > Hi folks,
> >=20
> > I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about
> > women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves
> > humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,
> > I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.
> >=20
> > I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's
> > why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams
> > to prepare for.
> >=20
> > I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my
> > contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual
> > basis.
> >=20
> > On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,
> > perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same
> > time..so It might be a good idea to get together.
> >=20
> > Once again my apologies to all those offended.
> >=20
> > Happy Holidays!!
> >=20
> > Madiba.
> > __
> > ********************************************************************
> > ** Madiba Saidy **
> > ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
> > ** University of British Columbia **
> > ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
> > ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
> > ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
> > ********************************************************************
> MR.SAIDY!!
> =09=09I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big
> girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;
> and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister
> KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The
> gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was
> foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on
> him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could
> no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were
> expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the
> dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build
> civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real
> man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such
> a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or
> another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might
> have been like in the readymade
> eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual
> manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit
> embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they
> still use it on us all the time.
>=20
> =09=09=09=09Regards Basss!!
> --=20
> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
>=20
>=20
Forwarded message:
>From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Mon Dec 9 10:19:56 1996
X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l
Message-Id: <3.0.16.19961209101949.38af5a94@141.219.149.237>
X-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237
X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 3.0 (16)
Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 10:19:49 -0500
To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu
From: "James B. Moore" <jmoore@mtu.edu>
Subject: Forwarded: Programmer job in Forestry
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Precedence: list
Reply-To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu
Date: Mon, 09 Dec 1996 11:24:50 -0500
To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, forgrad-l@mtu.edu
From: gdmroz@mtu.edu (Glenn D. Mroz)
Subject: Programmer
FYI
A great opportunity from a distinguished alumnus
glenn
>From: Dave Hamlin <DCH@MBGPDX.MHS.CompuServe.COM>
>Please forward as you see fit.
>
>--------------------------------------------------
>
>****** Position Announcement: Programmer ************
>
>Mason, Bruce and Girard, Inc., the Pacific Northwest's leading forestry
>consulting firm, is accepting applications from qualified individuals for
>the position of programmer.
>
>This position offers an outstanding opportunity to a motivated
>individual. The
>broad range of duties will present an opportunity to work at the leading
>edge of forestry software development.
>
>The successful candidate will hold a BS in Forestry and / or Computer
>Science, and
>show significant experience in the both areas. The successful candidate
>will have experience programming in C++ for Windows and have some
>familiarity with the Microsoft Access database. The candidate must
>also demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills.
>
>The programmer works as part of a multi - disciplinary team which
>includes
>biometricians, foresters, and GIS experts. This team designs, develops
>and supports forestry software tools for internal use, and for sale as
>part of
>Mason, Bruce, and Girard's Stand Inventory System. The team also works
>to develop custom applications for clients.
>
>Please respond by e-mail, fax, or mail to:
>
> Mail: David Hamlin, Ph.D.
>
> Mason, Bruce and Girard, Inc.
> 1300 Bank of California Tower
> 707 Southwest Washington St.
> Portland, OR 97205
>
>e-mail: dch@mbgpdx.mhs.compuserve.com
>Fax: (503) 224 - 6524
>
>--------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>David C. Hamlin, Ph.D. Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc.
>Biometrician Portland, OR.
>
>--------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------
James B. Moore
Systems Administrator
School of Forestry and Wood Products
Michigan Technological University
Houghton, Michigan 49931
Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu
-------------------------------------------------------------
Oh! Oh! I believe this one is bordering on sexism. I'm sure you found
this quirk in some sleezy magazine, however not one you should share with
a list of subscribers of both genders UNLESS you also added the male
counter of "What he really Means". Gender bassing went out in the 80's
Enough is enough even when you think you're bashing men, you bashing
women. What is this, did your wives make you sleep on the sofa???? Let's
give it a break.
The Summer Employment Program (SEP) at the World Bank in
Washington, DC, may be of interest students currently in graduate
school and planning to return to graduate studies after
participating in the SEP.
All positions are in Washington, DC.
Applications must be received by the Bank by January 31, 1997. NO
EXCEPTIONS.
The competition for these positions is keen; therefore, an early
application is recommended.
Daniel
-----------------------------------------------------------
Daniel Minchew minchew@act.org
Director
ACT * American College Testing 202 223-2318 - Telephone
One Dupont Circle, NW, # 340
Washington, DC 20036-1170 202 293-2223 - Fax
****************
The Summer Employment Program re-opened on December 2, 1996.
SUMMER EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM
The Summer Employment Program is the World Bank's only internship
program. It is open to students who are nationals of the Bank's
member countries. Each year a large number of highly qualified
candidates apply to the Program.
The World Bank does not offer unpaid or volunteer positions at any
time. All Summer positions are located in Washington, D.C. The
Summer Employment Program is not a means of entry into the World
Bank. Summer Assistants' contracts will not be extended beyond
the end of October, or converted to any other type of employment
in the Bank until the Fall semester is completed.
Candidates for the Program must possess a bachelor's degree,
and be enrolled in a full-time graduate study program--pursuing a
master's degree or a Ph.D., and must have plans to return as a
full-time student in the Fall semester.
The Program generally requires experience in business
concentrations such as: economics, finance, and statistics. Needs
also occur in other disciplines, such as: agriculture,
environment, information systems, and social sciences. Candidates
must have strong computer skills. Knowledge of World Bank Group
languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish)
is useful; fluency in English is required. Relevant work
experience is an added advantage.
The Bank pays a monthly salary to all Summer Assistants,
and where applicable, provides a travel allowance to contribute
towards travel expenses. Assistants are responsible for their
own living accommodations.
The Summer Employment Program office is open from December
through June of each year.
If you are interested in applying for the 1997 season, a
detailed curriculum vitae must be received by the SEP by
January 31, 1997.
Interested candidates may send their inquiries to the
attention of:
The Summer Employment Program
The World Bank
1818 H Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20433 USA
Summer Employment Program e-mail: sprogram@worldbank.org
Telephone: 202 473-0309
Hog wash! there was no sexual power before the forbidden fruit was
consumed. Adam was just as guilty if not more so. Eve did not force
Adam, she simply set it before him.
I am a women on this list serv who is bright and intelligent and also do
not like men writing or laughing at a women's expense. I too could put
some jokes bashing men, I choose not to as it accomplishes nothing. Last
weeks jokes were fun, let's stop there or find some different ones.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=
+++
Debbie Proctor, Administrator=09=09=09U of W Conference Housing
(206) 543-8443=09=09=09=09=09McCarty Hall, Box 354471
(206) 543-4094=09=09=09=09=09Seattle, Wa. 98l95
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=
+++
On Sat, 9 Dec 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:
> Madiba Saidy wrote:
> >=20
> > Numukunda wrote:
> >=20
> > PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and
> > others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather
> > insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting
> > anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still b=
usy
> > especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away=
=2E So
> > please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on =
the
> > list as they could be easily misconstrued.
> > Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal
> > mail. It's been a long time.
> >=20
> > Numukunda
> > -----------------------------------------------------------------------
> >=20
> > Hi folks,
> >=20
> > I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about
> > women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves
> > humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,
> > I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.
> >=20
> > I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's
> > why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams
> > to prepare for.
> >=20
> > I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my
> > contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual
> > basis.
> >=20
> > On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,
> > perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same
> > time..so It might be a good idea to get together.
> >=20
> > Once again my apologies to all those offended.
> >=20
> > Happy Holidays!!
> > =20
> > Madiba.
> > __
> > ********************************************************************
> > ** Madiba Saidy **
> > ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
> > ** University of British Columbia **
> > ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
> > ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
> > ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
> > ********************************************************************
> MR.SAIDY!!
> =09=09I personally believe that the children of EVE on this list are big
> girls and humorous enough to be able to handle your jokes on them;
> and,more than that, it will also encourage some of them like sister
> KAIRA to come up with their little prejudices about ADAM's children.The
> gender war began at the dawn of human genesis when MEN's father,ADAM was
> foolish enough to allow women's mother,EVE to use her sexual power on
> him, thus persuading him to break the very rule without which they could
> no longer stay in paradise.AND ,as we all now know, both of them were
> expelled from the Garden immediately after that.So,since all the
> dangerous,back-breaking and hazardous jobs required to be done to build
> civilisation on EARTH fell to the lot of ADAM and his children,no real
> man can ever forgive EVE and her children for causing them to make such
> a historic blunder, the price of which every man must pay at one time or
> another in his lifetime.Now, men could only dream about what life might
> have been like in the readymade
> eternal Garden, if only the First Father didn't give in to the sexual
> manipulation the First Mother!!!And you know what? This is a little bit
> embarassing, but we still have not yet learnt our lessons because they
> still use it on us all the time.
>=20
> =09=09=09=09Regards Basss!!
> --=20
> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
>=20
>=20
Gambia-l,
The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) has announced that 108
candidates have been nominated to contest in the National Assembly elections
to be held on 2 January, 1997.
There APRC candidates are unopposed in the follwing constituences:
1. Foni Bintang
2. Foni Bondali
3. Foni Brefet
4. Foni Jarrol
5. Niamina East
The APRC will field candidates in all 45 constituencies, the NRP in 5, PDOIS
17, and UDP in 34.
List of Candidates
Banjul Administrative Area
1. Banjul Central
Christian Samuel Davies UDP
Pa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent)
Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOIS
Musa Sinyan APRC
2. Banjul North
Ebou Ndow UDP
Sheikh Omar Njie APRC
3. Banjul South
David Jones APRC
Pa Babou Seedy Njie UDP
Kanifing Administrative Area
1. Bakua
Demba Sanneh Bojang UDP
Saihou Sanyang APRC
2. Serrekunda East
Fabakary Tombong Jatta APRC
Bakary M.S.A. Manneh UDP
Halifa Sallah PDOIS
3. Serrekunda West
Adama Bah PDOIS
Gibou Momodou Jagne UDP
Sulayman Joof APRC
Brikama Administrative Area
1. Foni Bintang
Fansu Sanneh APRC
2. Foni Bondali
Ansumana Sanneh APRC
3. Foni Brefet
Karafa Badgie APRC
4. Foni Jarrol
Musa Baldeh APRC
5. Foni Kansala
Kawsu L. Gibba AFRC
Momodou L Nyassi UDP
6. Kombo Central
Abdou Badjie APRC
Wassa Janneh UDP
Ousman G A Kebbeh PDOIS
7. Kombo East
Pa Saikou Kujabi UDP
Kebba M Touray APRC
8. Kombo North
Seedy Ceesay PDOIS
Yusupha S Cham UDP
Musa Suso APRC
9. Kombo South
Kebba Barrow UDP
Yusupha K Sanyang NRP
Paul Mendy APRC
Kerewan Administrative Area
1. Central Baddibu
Janko Fatou Jaiteh APRC
Abou Karamba Kassama UDP
2. Illiassa
Sainey Kebba Jadama UDP
Araabo Ansu Kanyi APRC
3. Jokadu
Amadou Khan APRC
Baba Abu Khan UDP
4. Lower Baddibu
Manjanko Saamsusa UDP
Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC
5. Lower Niumi
Jain Coli Fye APRC
Musa Malang Sonko UDP
6. Sabach Sanjal
Kebba Land Camara APRC
Yankuba Solly Camara UDP
7. Upper Niumi
Ousman Jallow APRC
Ebrima Kanjura Sonko UDP
Mansakonko Administrative Area
1. Jarra Central
Momodou Lamin Ceesay UDP
Alkali Jallow IND
Phoday Lang Sarr APRC
2. Jarra East
Ebou Ceesay PDOIS
Ousman Lang Sama Dabo APRC
Seedy Amang Kanyi UDP
3. Jarra West
Baba Jobe APRC
Kemeseng M. Jammeh UDP
Lamin Manneh PDOIS
4. Kiang Central
Babading K.K. Daffeh UDP
Demba Jobarteh APRC
Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP
5. Kiang East
Buba Samura UDP
Ansumana Sanneh APRC
6. Kiang West
Sulayman Darboe PDOIS
Omar Kebba Mass UDP
Memera Njie APRC
Janjanbureh Administrative Area
1. Janjanbureh
Daddy Kaba Dampha APRC
Foday Jibang Manka UDP
2. Lower Fulladu West
Saikou Foday Njie APRC
Ebrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOIS
Dawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP
3. Lower Saloum
Ebou Faal UDP
Abdou Mamsamba Njie NRP
Fafa Touray APRC
4. Niamina Dankunku
Jaye Jallow PDOIS
Sanna Jallow APRC
5. Niamina East
Eliman Malick Secka APRC
6. Niamina West
Lamin Wollow Samba Jallow IND
Baboucarr Sonko APRC
7. Niani
Ousman Janko PDOIS
Buray Alpha Jowoh NRP
Kebba Baboucarr Sabally APRC
Almamy Aboubaker Touray UDP
8. Nianija
Dawda Bah APRC
Essa Bah IND
9. Sami
Idrissa Samba Sallah APRC
Sheriff Sawaneh UDP
Essa Wally PDOIS
10. Upper Fulladu West
Churchill Falai Bandeh APRC
Tijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOIS
Amadou Sanneh UDP
11. Upper Saloum
Hamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRP
Sainey Mbye APRC
Basse Administrative Area
1. Basse
Momodou Sellu Bah APRC
Ibrahima K. Kejera PDOIS
Sisia K. L. Sagnia UDP
2. Jimara
Saihou Mballow UDP
Kanimang Sanneh APRC
3. Kantora
Omar Camara APRC
Hassan Jallow IND
4. Sandu
Pa Ousman Drammeh IND
Lamin Giana PDOIS
Abdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC
5. Tumana
Netty Baldeh APRC
Saikuba Ceesay PDOIS
Mbemba M Tambedou UDP
6. Wulli
Alhamdiou A K Conteh UDP
Mamadi Karlo Jabai APRC
Sidia Jatta PDOIS
Notice that Mr. Ousainaou Darboe was not nominated by his constituency even
though his name was submitted along with others. Amadou Sanneh was nominated
instead.
Peace
TOMBONG SAIDY
Madiba,
I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.
Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.
Adama Kah
Numukunda wrote:
PLEASE I think this is getting out of hands. Chemists like myself and
others may get some sense from these jokes, but they may be rather
insulting to a greater majority on this list. I did not plan on posting
anything at this time due to the fact that I have been and I am still busy
especially with finals approaching, but I coldn't let this one get away. So
please I'm appealing to everyone that we do not cotinue these jokes on the
list as they could be easily misconstrued.
Mr. saidy (my high school teacher), I will send you a personal
mail. It's been a long time.
Numukunda
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Hi folks,
I wish to apologise to all those who were offended by my postings about
women...I love women very much!! I just happen to be a person who loves
humor and since there isn't much discussion on the list since I joined,
I thought It'll be a good idea to post some humorous stuff.
I've not had an exam in the past three years, so I didn't know that's
why a lot of people are quiet..Good luck to those of you who have exams
to prepare for.
I've received mail from a few list members who really appreciated my
contribution...I'll share my jokes with these folks on an individual
basis.
On a diferent note, I'll be heading to the Motherland in late January,
perhaps some list members might be heading home at about the same
time..so It might be a good idea to get together.
Once again my apologies to all those offended.
Happy Holidays!!
Madiba.
Forwarded from:
- The alternative newsservice -
http://www.lglobal.com/TAO/ainfos.html
From: Steve Wingate <stevew@world.std.com>
Japanese Retaliate Against the United States
by Henry Williams
Associated Press
Tokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliate
against the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from the
United States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second World
War.
In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10
Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes against
humanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:
George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent
civilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq and
Panama.
Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.
General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqi
carnage.
Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people of
El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military and
political policies.
Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionist
policies.
Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whose
atrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, which
took the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.
Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.
Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms to
brutally suppress the people of East Timor.
Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochina
and the suppression of popular movements in Peru.
John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the Defense
Department and drug complicity at the CIA.
Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if the
United States does not retract its own list.
______________________________________________________________________
### B O Y C O T T S H E L L ###
greedy murderers and polluters
remember Ken Saro Wiwa and the slaughtered Ogoni
______________________________________________________________________
Forwarded from:
>>
>> - The alternative newsservice -
>> http://www.lglobal.com/TAO/ainfos.html
>>
>>From: Steve Wingate <stevew@world.std.com>
>>
>>Japanese Retaliate Against the United States
>>
>>by Henry Williams
>>
>>Associated Press
>>
>>Tokyo (AP) -- The Japanese government has taken a step to retaliate
>>against the U. S. decision of Tuesday to bar 16 Japanese citizens from the
>>United States for alleged war crimes committed during the Second World
>>War.
>>
>> In Tokyo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto announced that 10
>>Americans will be barred from Japan for their "war crimes, crimes against
>>humanity, and violations of human rights." The Americans listed are:
>>
>> George Bush, for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent
>>civilians, including many thousands of children, in attacks upon Iraq and
>>Panama.
>>
>> Colin Powell, for his prominent role in the attacks on Iraq and Panama.
>>
>> General Norman Schwarzkopf, for his military leadership of the Iraqi
>>carnage.
>>
>> Ronald Reagan, for the death and destruction inflicted upon the people of
>>El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Grenada by his military and
>>political policies.
>>
>> Elliott Abrams, for his key participation in Reagan's interventionist
>>policies.
>>
>> Oliver North, for being a prime mover behind the contras, whose
>>atrocities are legendary, and his role in the invasion of Grenada, which
>>took the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.
>>
>> Henry Kissinger, for his bloody roles in Angola, Chile and Indochina.
>>
>> Gerald Ford, for giving his approval to Indonesia to use American arms to
>>brutally suppress the people of East Timor.
>>
>> Robert McNamara, for his responsibility in the slaughters in Indochina
>>and the suppression of popular movements in Peru.
>>
>> John Deutch, for his callous coverups of Gulf War Syndrome at the Defense
>>Department and drug complicity at the CIA.
>>
>> Mr. Hashimoto indicated that more names may be added to the list if the
>>United States does not retract its own list.
- Francis
---------- Forwarded message ----------
JANUARY 3: Applications for Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowships for
Minorities. Contact: Fellowship Office (TJ 2039), National Research
Council, 2101 Constitution Avenue, N.W., Washington 20418.
JANUARY 15 - Five College Fellowship Program for Minority Scholars provides
a year in residence at one of the campuses (Amherst, Hampshire, Mount
Holyoke and Smith colleges) for minority graduate students in the final
phase of the doctoral degree. The purposes of the program are to enable
Fellows to complete their dissertation; to encourage their interest in
college teaching; and to acquaint them with the schools. Each Fellow is
hosted within an appropriate department or program at one of the five
colleges. If you are interested send your name and US mailing address to
Sarah at sjr@mail.utexas.edu and she will send you a copy of the flyer.
FEBRUARY 3: Applications for 1997-98 dissertation year
fellowship program. Contact: Irvine Minority Scholar Search; c/o Gerardo
Marin, Ph.D., Associate Dean; Coordinator, Irvine Minority Scholar Program;
College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco; 2130 Fulton
Street, San Francisco, CA 94117-1080. (1/8/97)
JANUARY 1 - Gaius Charles Bolin Fellowships for Minority Graduate
Students. The fellowship is to encourage able minority students to pursue
careers in college teaching. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, and must
have completed all doctoral work except the dissertation by the end of the
current academic year. The stipend for 1997-98 is $25,000. The College
will also provide housing support and an allowance of up to $2,500 for
expenses. For more information contact, David L. Smith, Dean of the
Faculty, Hopkins Hall, Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts 01267.
Kevin Michael Foster
UT Austin African Diaspora Program in Anthropology,
Convener, Association of Black Anthropologists Student Interest Group,
VP for Administration, National Black Graduate Student Association
http://ccwf.cc.utexas.edu/~ifbs416/
Good Luck!!
Madiba.
Some of us will be heading back to the Motherland (after graduating) to
serve in the Second Republic and beyond...so, It'll be appreciated very
much if Job ads. from home are posted to the list.
I do receive a few job ads. from friends, but the jobs are tenable only
in the "WEST"...I'll pass them along regularly.
Cheers,
Madiba.
Debbie!!
I do agree with you that gender bashing does not accomplish much and I
have no doubt in my mind that all the women on this list are as
intelligent as the men,if not more so.I can assure you that there was no
intention whatsoever by this indulgence to reduce the status of women;I
love and respect them very much for that.It is just that since I don't
feel offended when women bash men for their foibles,I assume they too
would not mind if we talk about their weaknesses.But if you feel
otherwise,we might as well stop.But before stopping, I want to make one
correction and that has nothing to do with gender bashing but more to do
with the history of sex and sexuality ,namely the time that
sex power started.It should not take too much reading of the dialogue
that took place between Adam and Eve before consuming the forbidden
fruit to know that the reason why Adam finally gave in was not mainly
because of Eve's linguistic competence;indeed, there was more to it than
that,esp. given the fact that GOD had been very unambiguous as what
would happen if the couple violated the Cardinal Rule.So,I don't think
you are correct in saying that sex power started after the violation and
not before it.
Regards Basss!!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
Hei everyone,
I'm really sorry if I offended anyone but I meant everything as a
joke. I didn't see Mr Saidy's postings as anything but jokes. I had a
good laugh about them and since I enjoyed them decided to send some as a
joke too. As for me they were a good break after all the hard studying
for my finals. I just thought everyone would see the jokes and not take
it too serious.
Isatou.
ecol-econ@csf.colorado.edu, JIONLINE@eei.org,
BIOSPH-L@UBVM.CC.BUFFALO.EDU, envsec_f@aaas.org, hdgec@ciesin.org
From: Tom Parris <tparris@husc.harvard.edu>
Subject: PRE/POST-DOC RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL
ASSESSMENT, Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard
University
Sender: owner-hdgec@ciesin.org
Precedence: bulk
[Please Post] Do not reply to sender! [Please Post]
[Please Post] Apologies in advance for cross-posting [Please Post]
RESEARCH FELLOWSHIPS IN GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
The Global Environmental Assessment project at Harvard University's
Center for Science and International Affairs (CSIA) is seeking
applications for post- and pre-doctoral fellowships tenable at CSIA
for the academic year 1997-98. Fellows will play a central role in
a major multidisciplinary research program to shape an integrated
understanding of global environmental assessment and policy. Its
goal is to advance understanding of the role of formal assessment
activities in societies' efforts to grapple with questions of
global environmental change. In year 2, academic year 1997-98, the
project will continue its work on climate change and expand to
examine assessment experience in the management of long range
transport and tropospheric air pollution. Applications are invited
from prospective fellows interested generally in the relationships
among science and policy on international environmental issues, or
specifically on the substantive themes noted above. Core faculty
include William Clark, Edward Parson, John Holdren, and Robert
Stavins from the Kennedy School of Government; James McCarthy and
Michael McElroy from Harvard's natural sciences faculties, Robert
Keohane from Duke University, Sheila Jasanoff from Cornell
University, and Jill Jaeger from the International Institute for
Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna.
For more information about the fellowship subscribe to the news-
service "GEAFELLOWSHIPS". To subscribe send a message to:
listproc@environment.harvard.edu
containing the line
SUBSCRIBE GEAFELLOWSHIPS <Your Full Name>
For example, John Doe subscribes to the list as follows:
To: listproc@environment.harvard.edu
CC:
Attchmnt:
Subject:
----Message Text-------
SUBSCRIBE GEAFELLOWSHIPS John Doe
The subject line should be left blank.
-------------------------------------------------------------
James B. Moore
Systems Administrator
School of Forestry and Wood Products
Michigan Technological University
Houghton, Michigan 49931
Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu
-------------------------------------------------------------
Francis I think you hit the nail on hte head. I just hope that the
world would extend this newly found moral standard against the Mobutus
of Africa. Perhaps it will help the millions of Africans who are
either ill-fed or diseased because of their leaders siphoning their
country's wealth to foreign bank accounts.
Malanding
I have some questions on the state of non-govenmental gambian support
of education in the Gambia. This is in regards to funding or support
from individual gambians or gambian groups to schools or student. I
understand that sometime ago in early 1990s a scholarship was set up
in Armitage in the name of one Dr Lamin Sanneh(please correct me if I
get details wrong). I am interested in knowing how many such
scolarships are out there and in which schools? perhaps our colleagues
going to the Gambia this christmas could help find out. Also are there
any such funds organized by Gambians outside the Gambia (ie in the US
or Europe)?
Also can someone send me contacts to the Gambia Foundation and the
Science and Technology association. I know these are two different
groups based in the south-east (US) although I don't know their names
well.
Malanding Jaiteh
Isatou B Kaira wrote:
>=20
> Hei everyone,
> I'm really sorry if I offended anyone but I meant everything as a
> joke. I didn't see Mr Saidy's postings as anything but jokes. I had a
> good laugh about them and since I enjoyed them decided to send some as =
a
> joke too. As for me they were a good break after all the hard studying
> for my finals. I just thought everyone would see the jokes and not take
> it too serious.
>=20
> Isatou.
ISATOU!!
Don't worry about us ,the guys.I don't think any of us takes it as more
than what it is:a joke.So, please keep up the good work down there;and I
personally wish you luck in your exams.
Regards Bassss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
Gambia-l,
Chris Foxwell has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Chris and
please send an intro to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
> Madiba,
>
> I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.
> Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.
>
> Adama Kah
> The George Washington University
> Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
> 2121 I St., NW
> Rice Hall, Suite 707
> Washington, D.C. 20052
Hi Adama,
Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me
your email address.
Cheers and God bless!!!
Madiba.
This was posted on another list to which I subscribe. Perhaps some of
us may find it of value.
Good luck!
Madiba.
> 1) CARE Mozambique is seeking a Project Manager for its third
> microenterprise development program in Mozambique:
>
> The Project Manger is responsible for implementation of a microenterprise
> development project in the urban and per-urban areas of Quelimane in the
> coastal area of Zambezia Province in central Mozambique. The three-year
> pilot project is divided into two 18-month phases which will begin with the
> arrival of the Project manger in Mozambique. Funding for the second phase
> of the project will depend on performance during the first phase.
>
> The project has two main objectives:
>
> Development of an urban and peri-urban savings and credit portfolio
> centered on Quelimane town, targeted at micro and small traders. This is
> intended to test the depth, extent and dynamism of emerging markets for
> financial services, and their contribution to improved commodity markets for
> food and cash crops.
> Conduct at least two sub-sector studies of primary products from
> coastal Zambezia to determine key interventions for the future (financial
> and non-financial services), and primary zones for the delivery of a program
> of savings and credit in an expanded second phase.
>
> Requirements:
> BA/BS degree in business administration, economics, marketing or a related
> field
> Five years of practical experience in urban or rural financial services
> programming
> Excellent English language skills, strong preference given to
> Portuguese/Spanish speakers
> Competency in computer word processing and spreadsheet programs
> Advanced coaching and mentoring skills
> Small enterprise program development experience
> Advanced organizational planning skills
> ======================================================================
> 2) CARE Niger is seeking a Senior Project Advisor.
>
> The BRK is a credit bank, with a 1,000,000 USD loan portfolio, 11,000
> clients and 15 agencies. The BRK Senior Project Advisor guides the BRK
> through the fourth phase of the BRK project: s/he advises the project
> management and the Country Office on critical decisions and procedures, in
> order to enhance the BRK's viability and autonomy as a separate financial
> credit institution.
> Responsibilities:
> Co-design the independence process of the BRK, indicating process benchmarks
> and identifying critical management issues. This process includes critical
> steps to the "mutualisation" of the BRK.
> Monitor BRK day-to-day activities in the head office and the credit agencies
> in the field, advising project management and staff on possible improvements
> in procedures, mechanisms and systems which enhance services, control and
> performance.
> Co-design and monitor information flow and relationships between Board of
> Directors, clients, and BRK staff to ensure optimal awareness of management
> and other issues.
> Monitor the BRK business plan estimates and performance and advise project
> management and CO management on significant issues.
> Participate in the CO credit management committee, which is coordinating and
> improving CO credit policies across projects.
> REQUIREMENTS: 5-7 years experience related to project needs, Bachelor's
> degree, fluency in French, excellent planning and budgeting skills,
> appropriate accounting and financial management skills, fundraising
> experience, computer literate, fluency in English.
>
> Please send resumes to:
> Rachael Cogen
> HR Coordinator
> Southern/West Africa
> cogen@care.org
I have been reading this correspondence and I just can't keep from adding
my two cents regardless of how pathetic the whole series of
correspondences have been. But when three people insist that a joke is
just a joke in the face of people who find the humor offensive I just
can't help but saying something. If it were my house and someone offended
a guest, regardless if it was intentional or not I would step in. I am
sure others would do the same.
Based on previous thoughtful
discussions I thought that the group had enough intellectual balance to
consider that if some women find offensive and that possibly it could be
offensive. (By the way the point is not whether the jokes are funny. No
one cares about whether they are funny or not. The point is are they
offensive.)
At least it might be worthwhile to entertain that they might have a point.
Especially since the majority of those agreeing that it is funny are
male and might
benefit from insight to the opposite sex from the eyes of the opposite sex.
I think I would be equally frustrated if a bunch of Nazi, KKK types broke
into this group and started making racial jokes, which they may find as
funny, but which may be offensive to hopefully everyone participating in
this group. At first I thought the jokes were a simple mistake but as
everyone started to jump on the bandwagon in support the submission or
perpetuation the unbridal use of jokes that might
be offensive to some has turned my concern into disbelief.
Please have a little more courtesy.
I guess I wonder when there are million of jokes out there why some
feel they can't live without ones that might be offensive to others? Why
not just say okay they are offensive and move on. Rather than band
together jokes that were not even all that funny at the expense of
someone else. I love a good joke.
Lets try to be more thoughtful about the ones we send around the group
and work on a little more respect for each other.
Bayard Lyons
"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca
"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca
On Tue, 10 Dec 1996, Madiba Saidy wrote:
> > Madiba,
> >
> > I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.
> > Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.
> >
> > Adama Kah
> > The George Washington University
> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
> > 2121 I St., NW
> > Rice Hall, Suite 707
> > Washington, D.C. 20052
>
> Hi Adama,
>
> Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me
> your email address.
>
> Cheers and God bless!!!
>
> Madiba.
> --
> ********************************************************************
> ** Madiba Saidy **
> ** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **
> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
> ** University of British Columbia **
> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
> ********************************************************************
>
At 06:00 PM 12/10/96 -0500, you wrote:
>
>I have been reading this correspondence and I just can't keep from adding
>my two cents regardless of how pathetic the whole series of
>correspondences have been. But when three people insist that a joke is
>just a joke in the face of people who find the humor offensive I just
>can't help but saying something. If it were my house and someone offended
>a guest, regardless if it was intentional or not I would step in. I am
>sure others would do the same.
>
> Based on previous thoughtful
>discussions I thought that the group had enough intellectual balance to
>consider that if some women find offensive and that possibly it could be
>offensive. (By the way the point is not whether the jokes are funny. No
>one cares about whether they are funny or not. The point is are they
>offensive.)
> At least it might be worthwhile to entertain that they might have a point.
> Especially since the majority of those agreeing that it is funny are
>male and might
>benefit from insight to the opposite sex from the eyes of the opposite sex.
>
> I think I would be equally frustrated if a bunch of Nazi, KKK types broke
>into this group and started making racial jokes, which they may find as
>funny, but which may be offensive to hopefully everyone participating in
>this group. At first I thought the jokes were a simple mistake but as
>everyone started to jump on the bandwagon in support the submission or
>perpetuation the unbridal use of jokes that might
>be offensive to some has turned my concern into disbelief.
>Please have a little more courtesy.
>
>I guess I wonder when there are million of jokes out there why some
>feel they can't live without ones that might be offensive to others? Why
>not just say okay they are offensive and move on. Rather than band
>together jokes that were not even all that funny at the expense of
>someone else. I love a good joke.
>Lets try to be more thoughtful about the ones we send around the group
>and work on a little more respect for each other.
>
>
>Bayard Lyons
>"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca
>"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca
>
>
Bayard;
Could you please decipher your "code" Sen de haklisin if it is not
personal? I am itching to know what it means. Interesting what some may find
worthy of their time in this time of all-nighters!!!
Mostafa
>
>> > Madiba,
>> >
>> > I think the jokes are funny. Pl.s include me in your personal list.
>> > Enjoy your holiday in The Gambia.
>> >
>> > Adama Kah
>> > The George Washington University
>> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
>> > 2121 I St., NW
>> > Rice Hall, Suite 707
>> > Washington, D.C. 20052
>>
>> Hi Adama,
>>
>> Glad to know that you saw the postings as merely humor...Please send me
>> your email address.
>>
>> Cheers and God bless!!!
>>
>> Madiba.
>> --
>> ********************************************************************
>> ** Madiba Saidy **
>> ** Surface and Interface Analysis and Reactivity Division **
>> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
>> ** University of British Columbia **
>> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
>> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
>> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
>> ********************************************************************
>>
>
-Came across this while browsing the soc.culture.african newsgroup
10th Annual All African Students Conference
21st Century For the Future of Africa and African People
The All African Student Conference Committee is soliciting papers for
the 10th annual conference to be held May 16-18, 1997, at Temple
University.
Papers should provide a scholarly analysis of issues relating to the
unification and global development of Africa and Solutions to problems
facing African people as we move into the 21st century. A suggested
list of sub-topics includes:
* The Police, Prisons, and the Criminal Justice System
* Racism, Discrimination, and the Neo-Conservative Movement
* Political Boundaries
* The African Petit-Bourgeoisie and the Neo-Colonial Elite
* Economics: Empowerment of African Businesses
* The IMF, World Bank, Multinationals, and the New World Order
* Science and the 21st Century
* Mineral Wealth and Natural Resources
* Education: For What and for Whom?
* Paradigms of Liberation
* The Environment
* Arts, Entertainment and Carnival: Who benefits?
* The African Diaspora in the Future of the African Continent
* Reparations and the 21st Century
* Migration and Population Movements
* Relationships between African People
However, this list is not exclusive; all papers which relate to the
theme will be considered for presentation.
An abstract of at least one full page must be submitted by December 16,
1996. The deadline for submission of the final paper is February 3,
1997.
The abstract should outline the primary arguments that will be addressed
in the final paper.
All submissions should include a short biographical statement as well as
an address, e-mail address, and a telephone number for contact
purposes.
Please send abstracts to:
All African Student Conference
c/o Khadijah Turner
Department of African-American Studies
Temple University
1115 West Berks Mall
Gladfelter Hall, 8th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19122.
Abstracts may also be e-mailed to 3372KOT@vm.temple.edu
I have recently gotten my web page on The Gambia back on line. While some
parts of the site are definitely targeted to the returned Peace Corps
volunteer community, there are a number of other resources that should
appeal to anyone interested in The Gambia. These include:
- the 1996 TANGO directory of NGOs
- downloadable Mandinka and Wollof dictionaries, grammar manuals, and databases
- a demographic research paper on The Gambia
- information for international students seeking merit-based scholarships for
undergraduate study in the US
- some photographs from different areas in The Gambia
- Gambian recipees
- links to other Gambia/African resources on the internet
I am always soliciting feedback and suggestions for the page, and would be
interested in receiving comments from members of this list. I am also
looking for contributions to improve certain sections of the web page. In
particular, the Gambian recipee section is pretty sparse, and I am also
looking for more links to other Gambian related web sites and other internet
resources. (On a side note, GAMBIA-L is not currently listed in the resource
section, but I'd be happy to add it if our administrators are interested and
inform me how they'd like it described.)
Two other sections of the web page that I have just started working on are
an annotated bibliography, and a tourism information section.
The annotated bibliography section will be a list of published materials on
The Gambia. It will be divided into sections for general books about The
Gambia, books by Gambian authors, and articles from magazines and academic
journals. Each item in the bibliography will have the usual citation
information as well an abstract or short description. This section is
targeted particularly towards students doing research and others seeking
information on specific aspects of The Gambia.
The tourism information section will basically be an address list of tour
operators offering excursions to The Gambia, as well as contact information
for individual hotels and other businesses offering tourist services in The
Gambia. This section obviously is targeted for potential tourists.
I need a lot of help on collecting information for both the annotated
bibliography section and tourism information section, if these are to
develop into anything very useful. If anyone knows of appropriate material
for either of these sections, please let me know. I have very little so far,
and would be grateful for any suggestions. Likewise if this kind of material
already exists elsewhere in print or on the internet, I'd appreciate hearing
about it.
The page can currently be found at: http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
I'm going to send the URL to Yahoo and the other major search engines in the
next few weeks. So hopefully it should start appearing in keyword search
results within the next month or two.
Please send comments concerning this web site to me individually at
alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.
Thanks.
Andy Lyons
Thanks Andy...I saw the arch during my recent visit to The Gambia.For those
interested here's an opportunity to see the 22 Arch.2million dollar
project.This is a conservative figure and doesn't include the maintenence.Is
it not ironical that the government doesn't have money to finance the
elections, hence the reason parliamentary candidates are required to pay 5000
dalasis.No wonder, the APRC can afford to contest in ALL the constituencies.
REMINDER : CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY.. ( HOST ) Gambia Support Group
FEATURING : great music, complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres.
Cash bar for alcoholic beverages ( bar open from 8:30pm
to 1:00am )
$10 cover charge and proper attire required.
Don't miss an evening of great entertainment and ambiance....All happening at
the Marriott Hotel in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
DIRECTIONS : Take I-495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig Highway
West. Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.; which
becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left into
the Hotel entrance.
For more info. contact, Mjawara@aol.com
Mostafa inquired about my quote "Sen de haklisin!" This is a line from
one of the famous stories about a Turkish folk hero named Nasrettin
(Nasreddin) Hoca. "Sen de haklisin!" is turkish meaning - "You are also
right!" Nasrettin Hoca tales are wonderful and I highly recommend them.
Considering UNESCO has designated 1996-1997 the year of Nasrettin Hoca
getting hold of a collection of some of these tales in english might
not be all that difficult.
Hope this helps Mostafa.
Bayard Lyons
"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca
"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca
(From Herb Caen's column in the San Francisco Chronicle)
A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap that
measured their speed using radar and photographed their car. They later
received in the mail a ticket for $40, and a photo of their car. Instead
of payment, they sent the police department a photograph of $40. Several
days later, they received a letter from the police department that
contained another picture -- of handcuffs.
Ndey,
For some reason I had the feeling that you were referring to Omar Sey when i
first saw your posting. Following the coup in 1994, Omar Sey and other
Ministers of the former government were detained for a short while and later
released. However, because they had to testify in the Commissions of Enquiry,
their travel documents were seized and they were required to have clearance
before they could leave the country. This was done at the time as a
precautionary measure to stop some of them from running away.
Omar Sey was denied permission to travel for two major reasons. First his
illness was not life threatening at the time, and secondly he could not
convince the Commission that he will come back to after his treatment.
Normally if one’s illness is grave, the person will be given a permission to
travel for medical treatment. A case in point is that Oudou Njie of the
former N.I.B.; he was given permission to travel after his accident when it
was determined that he needs urgent medical attentions that cannot be given
to him in The Gambia. There are also some who were given permission to travel
and they never came back to face the Commission.
It is unfortunate that things like this took place, but believe me, if Mr.
Omar Sey’s condition was life threatening, he would have been allowed to
travel overseas for medical treatment. It was nothing against Omar Sey or his
family, these were just save guards in the system.
Peace
Tombong
Major Pa Chongan has been wallowing in jail ever since the the successful
coup of president Yahya Jammeh a couple of years ago. He is allegedly charged
for putting up an armed resistance to thwart the the advance of then captain
jammeh and his band in their thrust to capture the state house. As commander
of a tactical unit charged with executive protection he is believed to have
been the last line of defence who had to be neutralised for the coup
plotters to proceed with what has been an incredibly smooth revolution . It
is alleged that he vehemently resisted the desire of the coup plotters to go
across Denton bridge and warned them that failure to adhere to his orders to
retreat may result in a bloodbath as he was going to instruct his men to
shoot. Tensions infact escalated and shots were fired but the coup plotters
prevailed and marched triumphantly to the capital culminating one of the most
fantastic ascencion to power in modern times. Most of us gladly welcomed the
dislodging of an ineffective regime even though the circumstances were not
as desirable.
Upon consolidating power those who were perceived to be threats were
promptly rounded up including mr chongan. At the time it was the rational
thing to do because foremost on the priority of people who have effected
changes as big as they did was to stabilise the situation and thus assure the
nation that authority rested in the hands of those who brought change. The
methods employed to detain these suspects were rash and unjustified but
necessary for stability.
What is indefensible however is the continued incarceration of those
detainees who were primarily rounded up for security reasons. Sure the
government has long since come up with more charges against some of these
individuals and in mr chongans case alleging misuse of funds .Even if these
charges have some merit in them mr chongan ought to be allowed to face them
as a free citizen as he is no longer a threat to the now well established
regime of President Jammeh. I do not believe Mr chongan can ever be
proscuted in any court of law for attempting to thwart the advance of what he
perceived to be a band of mutinous thugs .He was sworn to uphold the laws of
the time and was hence justified in doing his best under very difficult
circumstances. In fact we as a nation we should be very worried if the
people we entrust with our national defence easily acquiesce to smooth
talking revolutionaries because it would mean law and order in THe Gambia is
not an established institution as in any nation worthy of it's name.
As commander in chief the President has a right to purge the armed forces
of those he does not have full confidence in and i will gladly submit that
mr chongan fits that category at this time even though he and the nation has
invested considerable time and resources to turn him into a professional
soldier. If the government has anyother complaint outside the security realm
that they wish to pursue it needs to be done in a different setting. But by
attempting to stitch together allegations that are blatantly design to punish
him for upholding constitutional law to those relating to alleged misconduct
in office , the gov't has proven itself to be vindictive rather an instution
conducting a fair enquiry.
Mr Chongan has a young family from whom he has been plucked for too long. He
is in jail for actions he needn't appologise for much less serve time. He
probably deserves a reprieve from the job he loves for not being a team
player to the revolutionaries. It is a tragedy that this fine man would
continue to wallow in jail until at such time that his principal jailer the
President of a peace and justice loving nation decides that he is deserving
of his pardon. It is wrong and a terrible miscarraige of justice.
Karamba Touray
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights reserved.
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
11 Dec 96 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-Hepatatis
Gambia Has 100 Percent Hepatitis Vaccination Cover
From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The Gambia has managed a 100-percent hepatitis
B vaccination cover of all its children within a decade, PANA has
learnt.
At the just-ended 6th working group meeting of the Children's Vaccine
Initiative (CVI), the Gambia was mentioned, together with Botswana,
South Africa and Swaziland as states that had succeeded in "sustaining
hep B immunization within the EPI" (Expanded Programme on
Immunization).
The hepatitis B vaccine was originally developed to respond to the
very high incidence of primary liver cancer in developing countries as
a result of chronic infection with the hepatatis B virus.
Asked to explain how the Gambia had managed such a high hepatitis B
vaccination cover, Dr Abdloulie Jack of Gambia's Medical Research
Council Laboratories, Banjul, said the smallness of the country's
population was a factor.
"However, if we managed to do it, other countries can do it as well
provided there is stringent management of the resources available,
including cold chain systems, doses, vehicles and logistics," he told
PANA in Dakar.
According to Jack, all African countries have the potential of
attaining high hepatitis B vaccination cover once this is made part
and parcel of the primary health care system.
The poor management of vaccination programme resources among African
countries was denounced by the World Health Organization regional
director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Samba.
"In some countries, it is not surprising to find EPI vehicles being
used to ferry fish," said Samba, who regretted that the massive
international funding towards African vaccination programmes had not
been matched with results.
Lack of funds and the reluctance of funding agencies to fund hepatitis
B programmes were cited as reasons for lack of progress in other
states, although 74 countries have included hepatitis B vaccine within
their EPI.
According to Dr Peter Ndumbe of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical
Studies at Yaounde University, Cameroon, funding agencies opted to
give priority to poor countries that showed sustainable immunization
programmes against the other diseases.
He said that besides inadequate funding for hepatitis B, there have
also been problems in mobilising resources for combating yellow fever,
whose resurgence has been observed in Sub-Saharan Africa over the past
five years.
In a paper entitled " New Approaches To Vaccine Introduction," he
noted that 31 West, Central and Eastern African states "are at risk of
the urban and jungle cycles of epidemic and endemic yellow fever."
Yellow fever outbreaks were reported from Sierra Leone and Benin in
1996, he said, adding that in the later, 60 percent of the children
who died "had been fully immunised with the six routine EPI vaccines."
To deal with the problem of inadequate funding for EPI, another
document presented at the CVI meeting in Dakar urged governments to
establish separate budget lines for vaccination programmes.
It also called on donors to direct their resources towards the vaccine
independence initiative, to reduce dependency on external funds.
Andy, Abdou...
I will be setting up an Internet server at home (i.e. my apartment) in
January. It will use an untimed account with a local ISP and will be accessible
around the clock. I meant to get it up and running before the holidays but
I've been swamped at work.
Anyway, my account with the ISP will feature a web page and I certainly will
have a link to Andy's page.
I have been thinking of approaching Gambian publishers with the possibility of
featuring their content on my page... since I don't get a sense that anyone is
terribly interested in having the publications on the web.
A visitor authentication scheme can be easily implemented to ensure that only
subscribers to the publications have access to publication content. I have yet
to find possible ways of forbidding the copying/mailing of publication content
from a browser. In any case, subscriber authentication is a step up from any
other option.
Abdou, since you are visiting the Gambia this Christmas, I would appreciate
your running this idea by the publishers on at least my behalf. A more detailed
description of how this idea would work follows in my "PS" note below. When we
eventually set up an online Gambian publication page on the web, we will send
Andy the URL so he could have a link to the Gambian publication page also.
That would be it for the web page on my account with the ISP. Now to the
server I will be setting up...
The server will feature an IRC channel so that anyone on GAMBIA-L could chat
(or argue) with fellow GAMBIA-L subscribers... as long as they have access to
IRC...
I would like the server to also feature a bulletin board for GAMBIA-L, so that
subscribers to the list would no longer be bothered with numerous e-mail
messages... as long as they have Usenet-type readers. I would need the
permission of the GAMBIA-L administrators for this...
Andy, a link to www.un.org might be worthwhile, if you do not already have
one. There is also http://www.umn.edu/humanrts/instree/auncharter.html if one
wants to view the entire UN Charter in a single page.
- Francis
PS: Abdou, please let me know what you think of the following. Please make a
copy of it and show it to the publishers when you get to the Gambia... if you
are willing to run my idea by them. (I believe I should and will write a letter
also and send it to you via e-mail.) I'd really appreciate it. Thanks...
MAKING THE IDEA OF WEB-BASED GAMBIAN PUBLICATIONS WORK
(1) SECURITY
The web site would be able to authenticate subscribers before letting them
view the content. Furthermore, there is the possibility that some way could be
found (using Java) to prevent the copying/mailing of publication content. Given
that the latter security scheme is possible, the on-line publication would be
at least as good as their print version.
(2) CONTENT
The web site would feature full publication content (both graphics and text).
We could literally reproduce the print versions of the publications on-line.
The publishers would just have to e-mail me the text in ascii format and the
images in an agreed upon image format. I would imagine that there is at least
one image scanner in the Gambia (??) to convert photos from print to digital
format. The publishers could also specify the layout of the print version of
the particular publication issue in ascii and e-mail it to me, to ensure that
the on-line version is identical to the print version in layout.
(3) ACCOUNTING
The publishers would choose a trusted representative or a few representatives
in the US to handle the accounts of subscribers. Their representative would
have a list of subscribers which he/she would e-mail me, allowing me to update
the web site accordingly. The representative would also send me e-mail
everytime an update is required for new subscriptions, subscribers requesting
to be taken off the subscription list, etc.
(4) OPPORTUNITIES
We could place an advertisment for the web site on appropriate publications to
gain new subscribers. I edited and wrote for an African publication in college
and probably could get free ad space on it.
Once the web site's hit rate is high enough (I don't know what "high enough"
is at this time), we could try to solicit advertisements from businesses in the
U.S. and abroad looking to reach Gambians and other sub-Saharan Africans. This
could be a whole new business niche for Gambian publishers.
(5) COSTS
I am willing to do this for free just to get it off the ground.
Ideally, interested netters would make contributions towards a ".org" account
with a local ISP. We could have our on-line publications on this "shared"
account instead of my personal account. Until then, I am volunteering my
personal account.
(6) TIME
I can get the web site up and running with an unanimated (boring) web page in
a few days. A more dynamic web page using the power of CGI would probably
require a couple of weeks.
Provided that the publishers' e-mail messages of publication content are
specific enough in terms of layout, I do not see formatting a publication issue
in HTML taking any more than a couple of hours. I probably could also enlist
the help of other trusted Gambian netters (probably the publishers'
representatives mentioned above) in formatting the content-- I would e-mail
them the content, they would format it using HTML and would e-mail me the
web-ready document. I doubt that we would have to resort to the latter however.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 11 Dec 1996 20:48:59 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: radio Zagreb
Message-ID: <4E42AB41B0F@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable
WASHINGTON (Reuter) - The Clinton administration and other
major powers put profits ahead of human rights, weakening
efforts to stop offenses around the world this year, a U.S.
human rights group charged Wednesday.
But the group, Human Rights Watch, credited growing consumer
aversion to products made under harsh labor conditions for
helping to counter the trend.
In its "World Report 1997," the group slammed governments
and organizations, including the United States, Japan, the
European Union, and the World Bank, for claiming that their
trade and political policies would eventually bolster human
rights in countries like China, Bosnia and Russia.
"The most disturbing trend that we saw in the last year was
that the major powers repeatedly deferred the immediate
promotion of human rights in the name of often dubious long-term
strategies," said Kenneth Roth, executive director of the
group.
"While quite willing to exert economic pressure in the name
of human rights on poor states like Burundi, Cuba, Libya, or
Sudan, they acquiesced in abuses by economically attractive
countries like China, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria , and Saudi
Arabia," the group said in its seventh annual report, which
covered human rights developments in 74 countries.
Roth singled out the Clinton administration for failing to
use its leverage on trade issues with China to spur Beijing to
release political dissidents and religious activists.
"The Clinton administration simply collapsed," he said.
"Chinese officials were given every reason to conclude that for
the rest of the world, access to Chinese markets far outweighs
concern for the rights of Chinese citizens."
In Bosnia, the report slammed Washington and the European
Union for dropping their pursuit of war criminals and
endorsing "seriously compromised" elections.
"The major powers squandered a historic opportunity to
create an international system of justice for the most culpable
human rights abuses," Roth said, referring to Bosnia and
Rwanda.
In Russia, atrocities in Chechnya went unchecked, the group
said. "Instead, at the height of Russia's renewed slaughter of
civilians in Chechnya, the Council of Europe ignored its own
human rights standards to admit Russia as a member, and the
International Monetary Fund awarded Russia a $10 billion loan."
In the Middle East, the Clinton administration tolerated
arbitrary arrests by the Palestinian and Israeli authorities and
Syrian repression of dissidents in order to save the peace
process, the report said. But it added that the human rights
abuses themselves created an air of mistrust that undermined
peace talks.
Human Rights Watch hailed positive steps in several
countries, including South Korea, South Africa, India and
Guatemala, where governments brought people to justice for the
first time for abuses committed by officials in the past.
The most favorable trend was in consumer pressure on
companies that used sweatshops and child workers or damaged the
environment, Roth said. The best responses came from the apparel
industry, where brand name image was essential, he said,
pointing to Levi Strauss and Co and Liz Claiborne as examples.
Oil and minerals companies had been less willing to change.
Because of the impact of consumers, Human Rights Watch is
now putting significant effort into investigating human rights
practices of multinationals around the world, including French
oil giant Total and U.S.-based Unocal, which are working on a
gas pipeline in Burma, British Petroleum in Colombia, and Royal
Dutch/Shell in Nigeria, Roth said.
Commentary !!
On whose authority does human right watch act. They seem not to be as
effective to most of us. Whether it is a diversive front for more
unnecessary diplomacy..another layer of red-tape to give the impression that
things are actually being done.
They are yet to produce results.
Cheers,
Madiba.
Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.
All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.
*** 10-Dec-96 ***
UNITED NATIONS: African Diplomats Queue Up to Replace Boutros-
Ghali /UPDATE/
by Farhan Haq
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 10 (IPS) - African diplomats are rushing to
submit their candidacies to replace U.N. Secretary-General
Boutros Boutros-Ghali, in advance of a Security Council vote to
anoint a successor expected for Tuesday.
Italian Ambassador Francesco Paolo Fulci, current president
of the 15-nation Security Council, confirmed that four
diplomats have formally filed their candidacies to replace the
Egyptian incumbent.
The new candidates are Under-Secretary-General Kofi Annan of
Ghana, Islamic Conference Secretary-General Hamid Algabid of
Niger, former U.N. envoy Ahmedou Ould Abdallah of Mauritania,
and Cote d'Ivoire's foreign minister, Amara Essy.
Several other diplomats are waiting in the wings, although
none stepped forward on Monday to announce a formal candidacy.
Senegalese President Abdou Diouf declared Friday that his
country will sponsor its foreign minister, Moustapha Niasse. Two
longtime U.N. officials -- Habitat Secretary-General Wally N'Dow
of Gambia and current Organisation of African Unity (OAU)
Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim of Tanzania -- are also
preparing for runs that have yet to be announced.
Another contender, Nigerian U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari,
is also gathering support, with some officials here saying he
may be one of the few Africans able to conquer regional and
linguistic differences to become the candidate of all Africa.
But Gambari is hobbled by the diplomatic isolation of Nigeria's
current dictatorship, the officials add.
Many of the other candidates also face daunting challenges in
their hope to succeed Boutros-Ghali. And Boutros-Ghali remains
in the picture, although he suspended his own candidacy last
Wednesday after the United States maintained that it would veto
him from another term.
The only thing that is certain for now is that the only
choices up for consideration will be Africans, in deference to
Africa's wish to maintain the top U.N. post for two consecutive
terms. Even that may be uncertain if Africans fail to unify
behind a strong candidate soon, U.S. Ambassador Madeleine
Albright has warned.
For now, however, the United States faces a central irony: To
get rid of Boutros-Ghali, whom Washington blames is slow to
implement U.N. reforms, the U.S. government may have to accept
alternatives who are just as troublesome for its interests.
At the top of that list is Salim, who is expected to be
nominated by his home country, Tanzania, this week. South
African First Deputy President Thabo Mbeki said that his
country would back Salim if Boutros-Ghali drops out, and Salim
is expected to win backing from all the southern African
delegates.
African diplomats confide that the OAU chief would easily be
the most popular of all the candidates among Africans. Salim,
who has previously been Tanzania's ambassador to China and Cuba,
has long established his credentials among non-aligned and
socialist states. He won plaudits from Beijing for helping to
engineer the People's Republic's membership in the United
Nations in 1971, at the expense of Taiwan.
For those same reasons, however, Salim is viewed by
Washington as too independent, and the U.S. government in fact
repeatedly vetoed his ascension to the U.N. top spot 15 years
ago. ''Salim could possibly get the most votes in a 'straw
poll' of candidates, but the United States could still veto him
there,'' one Security Council diplomat told IPS.
When the Council picks its choices next week, the candidates
will likely face several rounds of straw polls in which the
members secretly indicate the level of support for each one. But
the top contenders are also expected to be voted on in
individual secret ballots in which the five veto-wielding
permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the
United States -- can block the candidates they do not want.
Similarly, Moustapha Niasse is almost certain to be blocked
by China, because Senegal maintains diplomatic relations, not
with the People's Republic, but with Taiwan.
Many others combine lukewarm support with enough political
negatives to make them long shots. Algabid's leadership of the
Islamic Conference likely will make him unpalatable to most
Western powers, who have never previously selected a Muslim as
secretary-general.
Annan, a career U.N. staffer who has risen through the ranks
since 1962, is said by some Africans privately to lack
understanding of specific African concerns, while reports of
U.S.
support for his candidacy have hurt him.
Meanwhile, France, which has been firmly behind Boutros-
Ghali, is adamant that any secretary-general be a French-
speaking African, giving a nudge to Ould Abdallah, until
recently the widely respected U.N. envoy to Burundi, and to
Essy, who was president of the U.N. General Assembly in 1994.
But, as one senior U.N. official told IPS on condition of
anonymity, Essy ''is really something of a lightweight -- one
can't think of anything he has accomplished.''
Ould Abdallah might be hurt because the predominantly Arab
leadership of his country, Mauritania, repeatedly has been
accused of maintaining slavery among its black population.
Ultimately, the U.N. official said, the central problem among
all the candidates is that few figure to be as effective as
Boutros-Ghali, despite all his faults. ''Whether you agree with
him or not, there was never any doubting that Boutros-Ghali was
intelligent and on top of every situation,'' the official
argued.
By contrast, he contended, most of the current alternatives
are merely administrators with little record of independent
leadership.
Then again, that is the evaluation that U.S. diplomats had of
Boutros-Ghali when they grudgingly accepted him to replace
Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1991.
In the five years since then, U.N. efforts in Bosnia,
Somalia, and Rwanda, has forced U.S. President Bill Clinton to
fend off charges that the U.N. chief was exercising too much
leadership, while opposition Republicans vowed never to
contribute U.S. troops to U.N. peacekeeping.
(end/ips/fah/aa/yjc/jm/96)
****************************************************************
[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency
(IPS) All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or
MISA. For MISA information, send a message to
dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send a
message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com
*****************************************************************
> PARIS (Dec 10, 1996 - 11:24 EST) - Olympic champions Nigeria could play
> France when the 1998 World Cup hosts inaugurate their new national
> stadium at Saint-Denis six months before the finals.
>
> Nigeria are favourites to play the friendly against France at Saint-Denis
> on the outskirts of Paris in January 1998, sources close to the World Cup
> organising committee headed by Michel Platini said..
>
> World champions Brazil, Italy and England have been ruled out as
> opponents in the friendly as they are taking part with the hosts in a
> four-team World Cup dress rehearsal next June.
>
> Germany appear to have difficulties fitting such a match into their
> calendar, while Spain are also being lined up as possible guests.
>
Ndey,
By the way Mr. Omar Sey is presently in London for a three weeks visit. After
all we are not the monster you made us to be.
Peace
Tombong
Gambia-l,
There is a Gambian in Sweden by the name of Alpha Ceesay who is organising a
chartered flight to Banjul from London for the Christmas holidays. The flight
leaves London on Wednesday, December 18, and returns from Banjul Wednesday,
January 8, 1997. The ticket price is very reasonable. Alpha is also
organising a flight for the ‘ROOTS’ FESTIVAL, JUNE 14-JUNE 21, 1997. The
details of the flight are:
HOMECOMING 18TH DECEMBER ’96.
LGW---BJL DEPART: 18TH DEC. 96
DEP: 09:15 ARR: TIME 15:10
BJL---LGW DEPART: 18TH DEC. 96
DEP: 16:10 ARR: TIME 22:00
LGW---BJL RETURN: 8TH JAN. 97
DEP: 09:15 ARR: TIME 15:10
BJL---LGW DEPART: 8TH JAN. 97
DEP: 16:10 ARR: TIME 22:00
CONTACT PERSONS:
LONDON
Mrs KURA NJIE
TEL. HOME: 44-181-514-7166
TEL. OFFICE: 44-181-514-4472
FAX: 44-181-514-6863
SWEDEN
Mr. ALPHA CEESAY/FATIMA
TEL: 46-8-33-63-00
FAX: 468-33-31-99
Please pass the word around; it is a great initiative and needs our support.
Lets support Gambian businesses.
PEACE
TOMBONG
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News
Service. All rights reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other
location, published or used for broadcast without written
authorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,
Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
11 Dec 96 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-Hepatatis
Gambia Has 100 Percent Hepatitis Vaccination
Cover
>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The Gambia has managed a 100-percent hepatitis B
vaccination
cover of all its children within a decade, PANA has learnt.
At the just-ended 6th working group meeting of the Children's Vaccine
Initiative (CVI), the
Gambia was mentioned, together with Botswana, South Africa and Swaziland as
states that
had succeeded in "sustaining hep B immunization within the EPI" (Expanded
Programme on
Immunization).
The hepatitis B vaccine was originally developed to respond to the very high
incidence of
primary liver cancer in developing countries as a result of chronic infection
with the hepatatis B
virus.
Asked to explain how the Gambia had managed such a high hepatitis B vaccination
cover, Dr
Abdloulie Jack of Gambia's Medical Research Council Laboratories, Banjul, said
the smallness
of the country's population was a factor.
"However, if we managed to do it, other countries can do it as well provided
there is stringent
management of the resources available, including cold chain systems, doses,
vehicles and
logistics," he told PANA in Dakar.
According to Jack, all African countries have the potential of attaining high
hepatitis B
vaccination cover once this is made part and parcel of the primary health care
system.
The poor management of vaccination programme resources among African countries
was
denounced by the World Health Organization regional director for Africa, Dr
Ebrahim Samba.
"In some countries, it is not surprising to find EPI vehicles being used to
ferry fish," said
Samba, who regretted that the massive international funding towards African
vaccination
programmes had not been matched with results.
Lack of funds and the reluctance of funding agencies to fund hepatitis B
programmes were cited
as reasons for lack of progress in other states, although 74 countries have
included hepatitis B
vaccine within their EPI.
According to Dr Peter Ndumbe of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Studies
at Yaounde
University, Cameroon, funding agencies opted to give priority to poor countries
that showed
sustainable immunization programmes against the other diseases.
He said that besides inadequate funding for hepatitis B, there have also been
problems in
mobilising resources for combating yellow fever, whose resurgence has been
observed in
Sub-Saharan Africa over the past five years.
In a paper entitled " New Approaches To Vaccine Introduction," he noted that 31
West, Central
and Eastern African states "are at risk of the urban and jungle cycles of
epidemic and endemic
yellow fever."
Yellow fever outbreaks were reported from Sierra Leone and Benin in 1996, he
said, adding that
in the later, 60 percent of the children who died "had been fully immunised
with the six routine
EPI vaccines."
To deal with the problem of inadequate funding for EPI, another document
presented at the CVI
meeting in Dakar urged governments to establish separate budget lines for
vaccination
programmes.
It also called on donors to direct their resources towards the vaccine
independence initiative, to
reduce dependency on external funds.
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
Hej Gambia-L
Sorry for posting the above subject which has already been posted.
It`s not because of time difference but because of lack of time to go through
all the mails pouring in.
Sorry for the extra space.
Greetings.
Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 08-Dec-96 ***
Title: HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA: 'Slavery' Persists, or Does It?
(ATTN EDITORS: The following story is another in a series
intended to mark HUMAN RIGHTS DAY - Tuesday, December 10)
By David Hecht
BOOTLIMIT, Mauritania, Dec 8 (IPS) - 'Are immigrants stealing our jobs?' 'Is
government too intrusive?' 'Is there stillracism in our society?' are
questions commonly asked in many nations.
The big issue in Mauretania is whether or not slavery exists here.
In parliament, in the mosque, lying in tents sipping sweet green tea,
conversations invariably turn to the Haratin,
so-called 'former slaves' and whether, in fact, to say 'former' is correct.
Arab-Berber Moors enslaved Black Africans before they invaded Spain in the
eighth century. Yet, it is only during th
is century that slavery has been outlawed, most recently in 1980.
Many Haratin, however, still provide unpaid services to their former masters
and, in return, the masters feed and cl
oth them. In accordance with a local interpretation of Islam, masters are
meant to treat Haratin as well as their own
children.
Is this then slavery?
The U.S. Congress says yes. In September, it imposed a ban on all economic
and military assistance to the government
of Maurtitania until slavery is ''eliminated.''
But the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mauritania say no.
They report that slavery in Mauritania has
''virtually disappeared.''
Even the Haratin disagree on their status. Mohammed ould Hamady, a Haratin
who was once Mauritania's representative
to the UN, stresses that slavery here was never like it was practiced in the
West. He points out that ''intermarriage
has always been common and acceptable'' and that ''the enslaved are a class
with mobility.''
Hamidy notes that the Emir of the city of Atar is a Haratin.
''He is so black we call him Emir James Brown.'' And Hamidy's own father was
the chief of one of a powerful Moorish clans, whose members are both Haratin
and Arab Berbers.
Hamidy further notes out that slaves are not the lowest caste in traditional
Moorish society. That place is reserved
for the 'znaga' (shepherds), who are mostly Arab-Berber, not black. ''They
are not only poorer than slaves,'' he says
.. ''They also lack the job security.''
But other Haratin, like Messoud ould Boulkheir, who heads Action pour le
Changement (AC), a political party for the
Haratin, asserts that thousands of people are still enslaved with no hope
of being free. ''Many (in the desert interior) don't even know that slavery
has been abolished,'' he says.
In the 'Edboy' (slave section) of Bootlimit, a town in the southwest corner
of the Sahara desert, people who call th
emselves slaves say that, in various ways, they do not have control of
their destinies. Imetha mint Sidaty, 41, complains that she has not been
able to marry who she wished.
Gargayte ould Meyssa, 35, says he divorced his wife because his master would
not let their children go to school. ''
I did not want to be reproducing slaves,'' he says.
For Kariya mint Mahomoud, 42, what is most unfair is that when her father
died, their master inherited his belonging
s. Conflict over inheritance of slaves' property are indeed common and cases
often go before the Mauritanian courts.
Other Haratin at Bootlimit, however, have fewer complaints. On the main
street, Abd El Barka Ould Mbarek, a 20-year-
old black man, stands holding hands with Mousa Ould Ahmed, an Arab-Berber
man of the same age. Both are wearing traditional blue 'boubous' (robes).
They say they are slave and master as well as best of friends.
Some who call themselves slaves also admit they have no masters. And others,
with masters, say their masters have li
ttle power over them.
Hanna mint Souleymine (36) says she is one of 25 slaves born to Mohammed
ould Bihizirde but that he is destitute. ''
He has no animals, no wives, no children, no money, no house.'' He lives
with her in the slave settlement. So why doesn't she leave him?
''Leave him!'' She laughs. ''He should leave us.''
Souleymine's story is not uncommon. With recurring droughts, many herders
have lost their cattle and moved to the to
wns with their families and slaves. Urban dwellers increased from 14
percent of the population in 1970 to 50 percent in 1992 with the slaves
often adapting better to urban life than their masters.
Whether or not Mauritanians claim that slavery does or does not still exist,
most agree there are vestiges. Hindou m
int Ainina, Editor-in-Chief of Le Calame, one of the leading independent
newspapers in Nouakchott, argues that slaveryin Mauritania is largely
psychological.
''There is the slave mentality and the master mentality. They both need to
change,'' she says.
Others view slavery as an economic necessity. ''Recurring drought and no
industry add up to no wage labor,'' says Ha
bib Ould Nahfoudh, the executive secretary of SOS Esclave, a counselling
and advocacy group for slaves. ''How else area freed slave and an
impoverished master meant to survive?''
Bad economic planning in the decades after independence has left
Mauritanians amongst the most severely indebted peo
ple in the world -- their nation's foreign debt was 1,163 U.S. dollars per
capita in 1994, according to the World Bank.
While economic restructuring in the 1990s is considered a success by the
World Bank, figures show that the purchasin
g power of most Mauritanians has declined.
Testimonies before two U.S. Congress Sub-Committees, however, neglected to
mention Mauritania's general social and e
conomic situation. Instead, statements portrayed a system of exploitation
worse than what once existed in the United States.
Congress was told that Arab ''slave raiders'' capture African women to
''breed slaves'' and that slaves endure exoti
c tortures which can leave them paraplegic, or the 'insects in the ear
torture' from which they go permanently insane
and the 'buried in the hot sand torture,' which cooks them alive.
One testimony claimed that slave women and children are regularly sold for
about 15 U.S. dollars a head. A receipt w
as then submitted as evidence showing a sale and stating that the buyer
''accepts the slave in spite of her insubmissiveness.''
But U.S. Embassy staff in Mauritania investigating the purchase concluded
that the signatures on the receipt were fo
rged and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, William Twaddell
went on to dispute most of the testimonies.
The U.S. foreign service may not know exactly what is happening at every
oasis in Mauritania's Sahara desert, he sai
d. But his staff had searched far and wide and could not confirm any cases
of involuntary servitude.
Particularly suspect were assertions that slave raiders where kidnapping
Africans, says Ms Ainina. She questions whe
ther Americans are pointing their fingers at Mauritania or their own past.
Haratin are of African origin but they havelong had the same language,
religion, customs and clans as Arab Berber Moors.
Besides the U.S. Congress, few believe that black Mauritanians ethnic
groups, which include the Hal-Pulaar, Soninke
and Bambara tribes, are being enslaved by Moors, although these communities
do have their own traditional slave casteswithin their cultures.
One senior U.S. official in Mauritania claims the stories were fabricated by
members of a liberation group for black
Mauritanians called FLAM (Forces pour la Liberation des Africains
Mauritaniens).
''These people have some legitimate grievances,'' said the official, ''but
slavery is not one of them.''
Hundreds of black Mauritanian have been reportedly tortured and killed by
the Moor-dominated government of Colonial
Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya. About 70,000 were expelled to neighbouring
Senegal between 1989-91 and the U.S. State Department reports that over 500
Hal-Pulaar in Mauritania's armed forces were tortured to death during the
same period.
But slavery, not ethnic and political oppression, was what FLAM used to get
Congress' attention, the U.S. official s
aid. ''It knows that every congressman wants to be seen supporting an anti-
slavery bill.''
The bill, however, is unlikely to have any great effect.
It only states that the U.S. president ''should not,'' rather than ''must
not,'' provide the Mauritanian government
with economic and military assistance, says the senior U.S. official.
In late October, the biggest U.S. navy ship that people here could remember
arrived in the port of Nouakchott, the c
apital, to conduct joint exercises and training with the country's armed
forces. (END/IPS/dh/kb/96) = 12080625 OLN011
Origin: Rome/HUMAN RIGHTS-MAURITANIA/
Gambia-l,
Some info. about the existence of the virus. Dr. Kamara, thanks for alerting us.
Adama Kah
http://ciac.llnl.gov/ciac/bulletins/h-05.shtml
I have cut out a piece of this web page. Please read on!
The "Deeyenda" virus warnings are a hoax. CIAC has received inqueries
regarding the validity of the Deeyenda virus. The warnings are very
similar to those for Good Times, stating that the FCC issued a warning
about it, and that it is self activating and can destroy the contents
of a machine just by being downloaded. Users should note that the FCC
does not and will not issue virus or Trojan warnings. It is not their
job to do so. As of this date, there are no known viruses with the
name Deeyenda in existence. For a virus to spread, it must be
executed. Reading a mail message does not execute the mail message.
Trojans and viruses have been found as executable attachments to mail
messages, but they must be extracted and executed to do any harm. CIAC
still affirms that reading E-mail, using typical mail agents, can not
activate malicious code delivered in or with the message.
Thanks for letting me know though, and next time, check it out, then
forward this information to the persons that sent it to you!
....Daniel
Adama Kah
The George Washington University
Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
2121 I St., NW
Rice Hall, Suite 707
Washington, D.C. 20052
Forwarded message:
Some netters may be interested in the position below. I wish that
I've already finished my program.
Good luck!!
Madiba.
Looking for materials science MS/PhD at International Paper. Join a
materials science group providing consulting services & corrosion
engineering to manufacturing operations. Experience with failure analysis,
materials recommendations, weld repair, quality assurance inspections.
Requires 35% travel to our facilities world-wide to provide shutdown
support. If you are looking for a non-routine, hands on, applications of
materials science, we have a job for you. Fax resume to B. Leslie,
334-470-3017. Office location will be in new research facility.
Cincinnati, Ohio.
--
>>> <TSaidy1050@aol.com> 12/11/96 11:33am >>>
Ndey,
For some reason I had the feeling that you were referring to Omar Sey
when i first saw your posting. Following the coup in 1994, Omar Sey and
other
Ministers of the former government were detained for a short while and
later released. However, because they had to testify in the Commissions
of Enquiry, their travel documents were seized and they were required
to have clearance before they could leave the country. This was done at
the time as a precautionary measure to stop some of them from running
away.
Omar Sey was denied permission to travel for two major reasons. First
his illness was not life threatening at the time, and secondly he could not
convince the Commission that he will come back to after his treatment.
Normally if one?s illness is grave, the person will be given a permission
to travel for medical treatment. A case in point is that Oudou Njie of the
former N.I.B.; he was given permission to travel after his accident when
it was determined that he needs urgent medical attentions that cannot be
given to him in The Gambia. There are also some who were given
permission to travel and they never came back to face the Commission.
It is unfortunate that things like this took place, but believe me, if Mr.
Omar Sey?s condition was life threatening, he would have been
allowed to travel overseas for medical treatment. It was nothing against
Omar Sey or his family, these were just save guards in the system.
Peace
Tombong
Tombong:
I would like to know who makes the determination that someone's illness
is life treating or not? You have absolutely no idea how serious the
man's illness is; only Mr. Sey and his doctor know that. There is
something terribly wrong with people who are not trained as doctors
playing doctors!
Now, what do you mean Mr. Sey could not convince the Commission that
he would return after treatment? Unlike the ones that ran away from the
commission, Mr. Sey has nothing to hide and would definitely have
returned after his treatment. Anyone who knows the man will tell you
that he will never run away and leave his family behind!
He certainly has been exonerated by the Commission since his travel
documents have been returned and he is now free to travel as he
wishes.
Ndey Kumba
BANJUL, Dec 12, (Reuter) - Campaigning opened in Gambia on Thursday for
parliamentary elections on January 2 meant to conclude the West African
country's transition to democracy after two years of military rule.
Presidential elections in September were won by then military ruler Yahya
Jammeh, whose July 1994 coup toppled the civilian government of Sir Dawda
Jawara. The elections commission said Jammeh's Alliance for Patriotic
Reorientation and Construction had fielded a candidate for each of Gambia's
45 constituencies. The main legal opposition party, the United Democratic
Party (UDP), has decided to contest the elections after a boycott threat
following its dispute of the presidential poll. It has nominated 34
candidates. Two minor parties have fielded less than 20 candidates each.
UDP leader Ousainou Darboe said he dropped the boycott threat following
assurances from the independent electoral commission on the conduct of the
campaign and the poll. The assurances included the release of all political
detainees, full access to the state media and no interference by security
services in politics. Campaigning ends on December 31.
(c) Reuters Limited 1996
REUTER NEWS SERVICE
Peace
Tombong
Hello all!
The virus alert was circulating on LEONENET and so I thought I shoud forward it
to GAMBIA-L to caution all. If it is false, then ignore it. Many of us have no
way of verifying such information, and our best response usually is to alert as
many people as possible. Prevention is always better than cure!
To respond to Joern Jones and others, it is a bit presumptous to assume that you
can tell contributors what to post or not post on the net. If you find a
posting erroneous, whether deliberately or inadvertently, you have a right to
post what in your opinion is a more accurate version, without appearing to limit
someone else's contribution rights. In short, you do not have a right to tell
someone what they can or can't post, and neither does anyone have that right
over you.
Ms. Admah Kah, thanks a million for the forwarded clarification. It helped me
and I am sure many others.
Regards,
Kamara.
December 13, 1996
Ghanaian Gains Ground in Candidacy to Head U.N.
By BARBARA CROSSETTE
[U] NITED NATIONS -- Kofi Annan, the Ghanaian head
of United Nations peacekeeping operations who
emerged this week as the top contender in the race
for secretary general, strengthened his lead
significantly Thursday in informal voting,
prompting speculation for the first time that
France might withdraw its opposition to his
candidacy.
Diplomats said a bandwagon has developed behind
Annan. When the straw polls finished Thursday, he
had 14 votes in his favor in the 15-member
Council, with only one negative ballot, assumed to
be from France. Unless France, which has not
explained publicly why it opposes Annan, is
prepared to veto his candidacy formally, he could
be declared the Council's choice as early as
Friday.
An official said that the Council suddenly
appeared to be "nearing the end game." But at the
same time, rumors continued to circulate about
last-minute efforts by France to consider
alternative candidates despite its isolated
position. Many diplomats, though, seem to believe
that Annan's support is now too solid to be eroded
by the introduction of new names.
Among the Council members who voted for Annan on
Thursday was Egypt, the home of Secretary General
Boutros Boutros-Ghali. On Nov. 19, Boutros-Ghali,
strenuously backed by France, also won 14 of 15
votes in a formal ballot. The no vote was a U.S.
veto, but the United States never allowed the
possibility that Washington would change its mind.
Boutros-Ghali subsequently put his campaign for a
second term on hold.
After the Council meeting Thursday, Sir John
Weston, Britain's representative, said the session
had been "very encouraging."
No African member of the Council now stands with
France, as several did on Wednesday, in sending a
discouraging signal to Annan. Among Africans at
least, the language gap has closed. Annan, who
speaks French, is nevertheless from an
English-speaking country and had an American
education.
All three other candidates -- Amara Essy of the
Ivory Coast, Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah of Mauritania
and Hamid Algabid of Niger -- are from
French-speaking countries. They have been opposed
by the United States and Britain.
For three days, the Council has been conducting
rounds of informal polling in which members only
"encourage" or "discourage" candidates. Permanent
members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the
United States -- have cast ballots of a different
color from those of nonpermanent members,
forewarning of later formal vetoes.
Those straw polls have now virtually eliminated
all candidates but Annan. To be recommended for
election by the General Assembly, a candidate
needs at least nine votes and no vetoes. Annan is
the only contender who has more than nine votes.
He now needs only a nod from the French.
Alain Dejammet, France's representative, was asked
after the Council meeting who he thought the next
secretary general would be. "We hope he will come
from Africa and very likely, he will speak
French," he said.
There has been no indication whether Boutros-Ghali
will withdraw his candidacy before another nominee
is chosen to replace him. His term ends Dec. 31.
The Security Council would like to have a
successor to send to the General Assembly for
approval before it adjourns its current session
next Tuesday.
CAIRO (Dec 12, 1996 - 13:24 EST) - Eight members of Nigeria's Olympic
gold medal-winning team in Atlanta have been included in the African
squad to play Europe in Lisbon next month, the Confederation of African
Football (CAF) announced on Thursday.
All but one of the 20-man squad, which will be coached by Algerian Rabah
Madjer, play for clubs in Europe.
There were few surprises in the squad, which is expected to be captained
by triple African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele Ayew of Ghana and
spearheaded by European Footballer of the Year George Weah.
Nigerians make up the majority of the contingent with the eight Olympians
plus Finidi George of Spanish club Real Betis but there is no place for
Barcelona's new signing Emmanuel Amunike, who scored the winning goal
against Argentina in the gold-medal match in Atlanta.
Amunike is named among the reserves.
The squad includes just one player from this year's African Nations' Cup
winners South Africa, the Italian-based defender Mark Fish, and none from
runners-up Tunisia.
The only African-based player is goalkeeper Abiodun Baruwa of Nigerian
club Shooting Stars, who play in the second leg of the African Champions'
Cup final against Zamalek of Egypt in Cairo on Friday.
The team is to be managed by Mawade Wade, three-time Senegalese national
team coach, and will play their European counterparts on Jan. 29.
The squad:
Goalkeepers: Jacques Songo'o (Deportivo La Coruna and Cameroon), Abiodun
Baruwa (Shooting Stars).
Defenders: Frank Amankwah (FC Gutersloh and Ghana), Celestin Babayaro
(Anderlecht and Nigeria), Mark Fish (Lazio and South Africa), Nourredine
Naybet (Deportivo La Coruna and Morocco), Uche Okechukwu (Fenerbache and
Nigeria), Yasser Radwan (Hansa Rostock and Egypt), Taribo West (Auxerre
and Nigeria).
Midfielders: Daniel Amokachi (Besiktas and Nigeria), Abedi Pele Ayew
(1860 Munich and Ghana), Marc-Vivien Foe (Lens and Cameroon), Japhet
Ndoram (Nantes and Chad), Austin Okocha (Fenerbache and Nigeria), Sunday
Oliseh (FC Cologne and Nigeria), Moussa Saib (Auxerre and Algeria).
Strikers: Tijani Babangida (Ajax Amsterdam and Nigeria), Finidi George
(Real Betis and Nigeria), Victor Ikpeba (Monaco and Nigeria), George Weah
(AC Milan and Liberia).
France Backs Down, Annan Positioned to Lead U.N.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Kofi Annan of Ghana, who heads U.N.
peacekeeping operations, won the unanimous support of Security Council
members Friday in an unofficial poll for U.N. secretary-general after
France dropped its previous threat of a veto, British U.N. envoy Sir
John Weston said.
``The next secretary-general will be Kofi Annan,'' he told reporters.
Annan's closest rival in the balloting has been Amara Essy, the
foreign minister of the Ivory Coast and the 1994-95 U.N. General
Assembly president.
The two other candidates, who have consistently fallen far short of
the minimum of nine votes needed for election, are Ahmedou
Ould-Abdallah, a former foreign minister of Mauritania and former U.N.
envoy for Burundi; and Hamid Algabid, a former prime minister of Niger
and currently secretary-general of the Organization of the Islamic
Conference.
Africa has been given priority up to now in putting forward candidates
for the top U.N. post on grounds that if Boutros Boutros-Ghali is
denied the second term usually accorded a secretary-general he should
be succeeded by another African.
Copyright 1996 Reuters LTD.
List managers,
I will be unable to access my email for quite some time, so
take me of the mailing list.
It was a nice experience being part of this group. I learned a lot
and enjoyed it. To the active ladies I say , keep it up. To the
inactive ladies I say, speak up and you will be heard. More female
participation in needed.
Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you.
Sal Barry
Hey folks,
The important issue of establishing a Gambian newspaper presence
on the Internet has been revisited. I will answer both Francis' letter
and make public my thinking on the matter below.
Firstly, I am willing to meet with the various editors and I am
in the process of making appointments to see them; collectively if
possible. I however feel that for this venture to be successful, there
should be more than just me meeting with these people as I do not feel
that I have a mandate to speak on behalf of the list. So if you will be
in The Gambia and would wish to participate, please let me know what
time(s) you would like for these meeting(s) to be arranged. The more
people, the more representative we will become.
On the issue of establishing a newspaper presence, I think the
following scenarios are most likely.
(i) The editors see this as most institutions on the 'net do : a
place not to make profits at the moment, but to position oneself to be
able to do so in the near future. In this instance, our goal would be
dual; helping The Gambia gain a prominent and strategic position on the
emerging and increasingly important medium and getting access to the
latest info from home.
(ii) The editors see this venture as a money-making one. In
this instance, it would be hard to justify volunteering to make this
possible. It is also likely to face some formidable obstacles. One
such is the number of Gambians. In a "back of the envelope" analysis I
did a few weeks ago, it seems like there are about 1100 Gambians with
email addresses (+ - 10%). With these few people, advertising revenues
cannot be expected to cover a substantial amount of the cost.
(iii) The editors refuse to go along for copyright or whatever
else reasons.
In any case, I think Francis' idea of making gambia-l more
publicly available is ripe and should be pursued. Now, the only way one
can get gambia-l is if one has an email address. If it is put on the WWW
however, anyone can go to their public library and view and participate
in the discussions. I have talked to Tony, Babanding and Momodou Camara
in the past about having such a presence. I think now is the time to
turn this into reality.
For now, I think the technical issues do not really matter ; as we
can eventually solve them. What matters now is some kind of a response
from gambia-lers that they would financially support establishing a
general Gambian presence on the World Wide Web. Conservatively, I think
such a venture, assuming unpaid volunteers, would cost about $500 dollars
[ 250 to register a domain, 250 to host the domain for a year with
Francis' ISP (this is based on rates in NY)]. With about a 170 members,
and assuming a ten percent participation rate, $30 dollars from each
participant should be enough to start this project off its feet. Ten
percent might seem low, but this is about the actual number of people who
can be considered active members [sent their intros and discussed one
issue].
On the programming aspects, I think we have the technical know-how
to carry this off. So if you know CGI and HTML programming, let Francis
know that you are willing to contribute.
Well folks, that's it for now,
-Abdou.
Ps.
I am now sitting for my exams and hence might not be able to
immediately answer comments, criticisms, etc.
