Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9611B - Digest 40 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 20:06:55



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Fwd: If only it was real

by

2) Greetings

by Raye Sosseh <

3) Re: Fwd: If only it was real

by ABDOU <

4) COMMENTARY

by

5) Re: Greetings

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

6) Re:COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACY

by

7) Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACY

by

8) Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACY

by Omar Gaye d3a <

9) Re: COMMENTARY

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

10) Reply to Famara

by

11) JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY

by

12) Re: Reply to Famara

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

13) Re: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY

by

14) Reply

by

15) Re: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY

by Anna Secka <

16) Re: Greetings

by

17) Re: Reply to Famara

by

18) Re: Reply to Famara

by

19) Re: Reply

by

20) Re: GCE O-Level Results

by Andy Lyons <

21) WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign....

by

22) Reply to Famara

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

23) observation on Musa's posting

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

24)

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

25) observation on Musa's posting

by

26) Banjul Mafia

by "A. Loum" <

27) Question for Tombong

by "A. Loum" <

28) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by

29) Question for Tombong

by

30) observation on Musa's posting

by

31) Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

by

32) NATIONAL ASSEMLY ELECTIONS

by

33) Re:elections and after

by

34) Forwarded message of Lamin Drammeh

by "A. Loum" <

35) Forwarded message of Dr Nyang to Lamin.

by "A. Loum" <

36) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by Yaya Jallow <

37) REPLY TO LAMIN

by

38) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

39) Re: REPLY TO LAMIN

by "SAL BARRY" <

40) Re: REPLY TO LAMIN

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

41) Forward: Reuters News

by

42) Re: Question for Tombong

by "BEYAI" <

43) (Fwd) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

44) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

45) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

46) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by

47) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

48) correction Re: observation on Musa's posting

by

49) New Member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

50) New member

by "A. Loum" <

51) Re: observation on Musa's posting

by "A. Loum" <

52) some interesting islamic links!

by Alieu Jawara <

53) Re: why are there slaves in Africa ?

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 09:52:57 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: If only it was real

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 96-10-27 09:14:12 EST, KTouray writes:



<<





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: If only it was real

Date: 96-10-27 09:14:12 EST

From: KTouray

To:



Recently after a hard day's work i came home and slumped on my couch. For

about three hours i was immersed in an incredible world of fantasia. Here is

how it went:

The year was 1997 and i was back home in Churchill's Town for Christmass

vacation. My sister fixing some light snacks for the family and a few friends

who gathered to pass the mildly cool Hammertan evening. My neighbor Kemo who

was ensuring that every round of snack was appropriately watered down with a

corresponding round of Attaya suggested that we turn on the TV to catch the

5.00 news. He had learned earlier in the day that parliament has decided to

convene a special session to debate the budget the for fiscal 1998. The

anchor began thus:' Good evening everybody and thank you for joining us for

this special edition of GTV I am your host Ahmadou Bah. In the studio today i

am joined by three distinguished panelist to help us analyse today's

deliberations and what it means to you the tax payers , but first we go

straight to the floor of parliament on Independence drive where GTV's Sohna

Mboob joins us with a live update....Sohna...'Well Amadou it has been without

doubt the most intense debate this body has ever seen.The session began when

the govt presented it's budget at about ten this morning after twisting the

arms of some maverick members of their own party who felt that the gov't did

not go far enough in boosting spending in some public sector projects.

However with only 18 seats in parliament it was clear that the gov't was up

for a rough battle. The first and fiercest salvo of critisism came from UDP

representative Bintou Njie(Banjul central) a deficeit hawk and strong

proponent of private enterprise.She accused the gov't of practicing VOODOO

economics by making budgetary projections that relied not on revenues that

the gov't can reasonably raise but rather on anticipated grants .aid or loans

to be negotiated in the future. She called the proposal reckless and lacking

substance.She promised that her party which has 11 seats in parliament would

work around the clock to defeat the proposal. Following her was

representative Omar Beyaye (kombo south) the PDOIS point man on the economy.

He began by chastising the gov't for doing far too little to develop what he

characterised as the two most important sectors of our economy: reexport

trade and tourism.He thumped the podium repeatedly asserting that the best

way to boost gov't revenues both in the short and long run is for the

administration to embark on concrete proposals aimed developing the swath of

prestine beaches along the Atlantic coast so that by the year2002 the entire

area from Bakau to Gunjur is lined with dozens of hotels creating tens of

thousands of jobs. He also said the gov't must make The Gambia the

commercial hub of the region by expanding the port facilities and attracting

financial instituions to build a dynamic reexport trade. He concluded that

the gov't's proposals as presented lacks the vision necessary to lead the

nation into the next century and hence his party which has 8 seats could not

support it.The rest of the debate was dominated by an alliance of

independents totalling 7 members who indicated that might be inclined to

support the gov't's proposals if the gov't was willing to incorporate their

amendment to phase out the military as an institution in three years. It is

widely believed that the gov't regards that as anathema. With such wide

ranging views about the way the gov't raises and spends money it is not

immediately clear what consensus would be reached or how long it would take

to reach. The accountant generals office has announced this afternoon that

it's ability to get money from the banks to pay the gov'ts bills including

salaries and vendor accounts would expire at the end of the month exactly 5

days from today. This could mean salaries and one by six bonuses for

christmass could be delayed....back to you Ahmadou in the studio'...'Thank

you Sohna...GTV's Sohna Mboob live from parliament. Now joining me in the

studio to make sense of all these are three distinguished panelists: Abdou

Karim Davies is a senior accountant at the accounting firm of Panel KERR

FOSTER , Mam Alieu Jobe is a senior economist at the CHAPTEH GROUP a

consulting firm with clients in SENEGAL,GUINEA,MALI and IVORYCOAST and

journalist Ebrima Ceesay a senior editor for the observer newspaper. Mr

Davies let me begin with you ....you have seen the gov't's proposal and

actually ran the numbers on it ...what do you make of it? First of all it is

a dramatically more ambotious plan than anything we have ever seen in terms

of gov't expenditure on the public sector. for example the plan envisions a

six fold increase in teacher salaries in the next five years almost three

times the rate of inflation.What is not clear is how the gov't would

definately comeup with the necessary revenue to offset these increases

without widening the already gaping budget deficeit'. 'Mam Alieu what is your

take on this?'' My initial reaction is one of guarded optimism in that the

increased spending would help spur an otherwise sluggish econmy. On the other

hand the proposal may lead to an interest rate hike of the gov't falls short

the projected revenues and is forced to print more money to keep it's

expensive commitments. The tax incentives in the proposal especially the one

for foreign investors is a well thought out one . A long complaint of some

of our own clients have been the relatively high taxation rate for foreign

companies.I think we may as well see a steady stream of outside investors if

the tax incentive part of the proposal survives the current round of

negotiations.' 'Ebrima are we seeing a theatrical display of political

brinkmanship or are members on different planes in terms of their vision for

this country as we enter the next century?' ' I believe what we have seen as

unprecedented as it may be is a little bit of both. For the first time

memebers are staking out on positions that are clearly designed to advance

their vision for the country. Most members however are positioning themselves

to be able to leverage gov't negotiators when it comes down to working out

the details of the bill where specific spending priorities are earmarked. In

the end what you will get is a mosaic of a proposal that would reflect the

various positions taken by the different parties allowing each side to say

they got their way. This is the essence of participatory democracy and the

people of this country are better off for it.''With that we come to the

conclusion of this edition of GTV news at 5.00. I want to thank my guests and

don't forget to join us tonight at ten for a special edition of JAKARRLOH

when our reporter goes undercover to expose bribery and theft involving

custom officers at the international airprot. Good night'.

When i woke up and realised i was in the county of Baltimore instead of

Churchill's town, i was filled with a sense regret that this is just fantasy

on my part .I have ever since convinced myself that i will be an eternal

optimist and believe that our nation would soon reflect this wonderful dream

of mine. I suspect most of you share this view.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 14:08:41 -0500 (EST)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Greetings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





Hello everybody...... It's a pleasure to be a part of this group



Raye Sosseh

GWW School of Mech. Eng.

Georgia Tech.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 14:19:25 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Fwd: If only it was real

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi gambia-l,

I think Karamba's "fantasia" should be more appropriately called

"the reality that never was". The Gambia people deserve freedom and

accountability from their government.

On another account I would like Mr. Connors to give us ANY

evidence that Jammeh has in fact developed The Gambian economy. He may

build all the arches he wants but the simple fact is that more Gambians

are unemployed today than there were before he overthrew the Jawara govt.

For eg, the Gambian economy contracted by 6% in the first year of this

illegal government and this figure from the Gambian govt ! Jammeh is fast

wrecking the economy and we are supposes to be grateful for this and not

"overcriticized" him ?????? And where is the correlation between

criticizing a government and not working for the betterment of a country ?

I would in fact say that the opposite is true; beware of the man who does

not criticize his government.

From the prevalence of Jammeh's decrees trying to ensure that no

one runs for the parliamentary elections, it is clear that as Amadou put

it, he is merely hiding his uniform and remain the blood-thirsty tin pot

dictator.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 18:26:09 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: COMMENTARY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



FELLOW MEMBERS:

Recently, members have been writing on the issue of slavery in Africa the

most barbaric form of cruelty to man since creation. It is hard to imagine

that after all what the Arican continent went through during the slave-trade

carried out by the West, Africans continued to enslave one another. Folks you

know, to be enslaved is cruel, but to be enslaved by your own people is the very

bottom of cruelty. This is outrageous and I join all those who have condemned

the continued practise of slavery in its totallity.

This just goes beyond the pale for some of us residing in this country as

Africans when asked about the existence of slavery in the black continent.

In situations like this, one always find himself cornered and disoriented for

lack of an answer.Mark you, this is not the only issue that Africans have been

falling prey due to their own actions and I believe much of it, is caused by

greed and ignorance.

The economic forecast for Africa in the 21st century is very grim and I wonder

how that economic review on Africa posted by one of the members show a growth

rate of over 4%. It is good to have these figures as a measure of economic

well-being of society but the critical test remains to be that are real lives

been affected positively as these numbers show. In my view, the average African

farmer is poorer today than the pre-independence era. I believe our politicians

have a great deal of role in Africa's dismal economic state, but there is a

hidden hand.These are the hands of some vintage bereaucrats stationed in

Washington D.C,....precisely the World Bank and IMF. Personally, I believe

the policies of these two institutions have been a disaster for Africa and

more seriously the armchair African economists and their finance ministers

who attend these policy meetings in Washington with the only agenda in their

mind, what gifts to buy for their concubines . The Bank knows the quality of

these officials, as a result, they instruct them as first grade pupils.



My friends, what I want to underscore here is that, for Africa to lift itself

out of this economic predicament, we need to define the terms of engagement

with the World Bank and the IMF and doing so would mean a complete overhaul

of our bureaucratic representation. Interestingly, no body seems to be

reflecting on African bureaucrats they are worse than the politicians. I know

the ones we have in The Gambia, the BANJUL MAFIA as they are known then in

the Jawara regime.In my view , this is the group that overthrew Jawara with

their dubiuos and clandestine activities. Sadly, Jawara failed to take action

against them and now the rest is history.Folks if you all take a microscopic

look around Jammeh you will find them positioning themselves ready to

continue their nefarious agenda with vengeance. The punch line is that

corruption in the Jammeh regime would be more pronounce than the erstwhile

regime and there are vivid indications to suppoort this.

In my view, there is nothing Jammeh can do he is still surprised and wondering

if where he is at now is real or not. Philosophers argue that the radius of

a man's knowledge determines the circumference of his activities. In Jammeh's

case this is RES IPS LOQUITURE.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Oct 1995 05:14:13 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Greetings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Raye Sosseh wrote:

>

> Hello everybody...... It's a pleasure to be a part of this group

>

> Raye Sosseh

> GWW School of Mech. Eng.

> Georgia Tech.





Raye!

This does not seem to say much as a way of introduction, does it?! But

welcome anway!! I am sure you will soon unlearn your shyness.



Regards Basss!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 08:04:41 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re:COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <





Sarian,



Sorry for the delay in responding to your insightful questions and comments.

I will try my best to clarify certain point of contention in my earlier

posting.



Taking our cultural, historic, political and economic differences with the

West in to consideration, one can see that democracy in The Gambia in

particular and Africa in general cannot be the exact replica of what it is in

the West. Democracy cannot be imposed on people, it has to acquired over a

period of time. Depending on the cultural and historical period of a nation,

it will metamorphose in a mould that will reflect the cultural, political and

other realities of the people concerned. Whether we admit it or not, or

whether we perceived to be right or wrong, the fact that 85% of Gambians are

Muslims for instance, will have some implication on the type and shape of

democracy we will eventually adopt. Some traditional believes and practices

such as "mas-laha," "sutura", "yeaugh", etc. will one way or the other affect

our version of democracy. Whether all these facts are positive or negative,

history will tell us.



We can draft the best constitution on earth, but when it comes time to

implement the theories, we will implement them to fit the realities of

Gambian society. The present constitution is not perfect, but with a strong

National Assembly, there could be some amendments that will make it more

acceptable to Gambians.



If according to Sarian , from my posting she "deduce that the APRC are the

ones to define human rights for Gambians and what it should be compose of,

and /or draw the line"; I am very sorry for that was not my intentions.

Though the APRC is the majority party, it is not its intention to impose on

Gambians its meaning of human rights. This is one version of human rights.

There is and will be other versions from different sectors of the society,

and we will eventually come to a definition that will be accepted by all

Gambians. We are in a democracy, and we value democracy. It is thus the

Gambian people who will finally decide what human rights is. It is true that

human rights is a universal concept, however, the APRC is basically

broadening the definition to fit Gambian realities. The APRC is not limiting

or narrowing the definition of human rights, and am sorry if this point was

not clarified in my previous posting.



It is not a question of saying we are different from the Westerners, this is

a reality. Our evolutionary stage(socio-politico) does not allow us the

luxuries of having free primary education, clean water supply, sufficient

food, etc. like Americans for instance. This is what I mean when I said there

are certain things the westerner would take for granted. It is not a question

of "being made to feel that the APRC are doing us a favour". The APRC is

elected to serve the people and make The Gambia a better place. If the

government succeeds, the people should appreciate it and simply say "thank

you, job well done". This will be done by re-electing the APRC. Gambians

voted for Jammeh because the great job the AFPRC deed.



Going back to an earlier point, democracy is acquired over a length of time.

It has to be integrated gradually to the point that it becomes part of our

tradition and culture. How long did it take the US for example to be where

they are today? I believe it is over 200 years and even then American

democracy still has its flaws. America attained independence in 1776, however

it took almost 200 years for women and blacks to be allowed to vote. I can

guarantee It will far less time for us in The Gambia to establish a

flourishing democracy .



Africa is undergoing a socio-politico evolution, just as Europe and the US

went through. If you can remember, in the early 80s, out of 16 West African

countries only 3 were not under military government( The Gambia, Senegal and

Ivory Coast). Presently only one(Nigeria) is under military rule in West

Africa. If you recall, Latin America went through the same thing, in the 60s

and 70s with types of coups and counter coups.



We have the luxury of learning from the mistakes of the West, and to avoid

the loopholes in their democracies. I am sure in the final analysis, The

Gambia will turn out to be a model democracy to be emulated by many.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Oct 1995 23:38:53 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tombong,



I pray that your last wish come true i.e., that the Gambia become

the bastion of democracy and the envy of many. But how long shall this

march take? Africa has been caught up in the democracy-military-

democracy--(what next?)spiral. The web is broadening and its victims

multiplying, among them the Gambia. Unless we realise ourselves and

move to heal our `mentalities', the spiral continues unabated. For

example, when shall African `saviours' realise that assisting in

freeing their compatriots from colonialism, dictatorships, corrupt

rulers should not give them a mandatory qualification to take the

helm? Our nationalists at the time of independence felt that way and

assumed the leadership of the continent just to let us wallow in

squalor and inferiority. Those who saved us from them had a `god-given

right' to lead (at least that is how they think)but with little to show

for it.



In times of desperation, we say `only time will tell'.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 21:26:15 +0100

From: Omar Gaye d3a <

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Sarian,

>

> Sorry for the delay in responding to your insightful questions and comments.

> I will try my best to clarify certain point of contention in my earlier

> posting.

>

> ..............................

>

> We have the luxury of learning from the mistakes of the West, and to avoid

> the loopholes in their democracies. I am sure in the final analysis, The

> Gambia will turn out to be a model democracy to be emulated by many.

>

> Peace.

> Tombong Saidy





Hi !



I believe the above is possible only if we can avoid the western terms, and

the west in general. Otherwise they will never leave us alone to make use

of that luxury. The fact is they never accept their mistakes, no do they

accept the presence of holes in their version of democracy. Instead they

enjoy geting into the habit of "debuging(infact here they do the oposite

of debugging)" other's versions for pleasure and provacation. Once we

discover their mistakes and holes in their democracy, we should make use of

it and avoid discussions with them.

I don't even think spending money to build hotels in the Gambia will

prove a superb investment. This will make us more dependant on sun bathers,

and thus be fallen in their deadly traps.



Omar



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 23:21:06 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



Welcome to all the new members.Thanks to Musa

and all the others for their contributions.

Musa, you touched on different issues in your contribution. I will

however limit my reply to the last part. I agree with you that the

bureaucrats in The Gambia, were very corrupt. If I remember well,

must of the people found guilty of corruption were civil servants.

Some people believed that Jawara's name was tarnish by this people. I

do not think it's unfair, since Jawara was the political leader of

the country and was suppose to give some kind of moral leadership.

Many politicians were not found guilty of mass corruption because

they let their "boy boys" do the dirty work for them. They just get

a share of the cake. And Musa, don't tell me that Sir Dawda Jawara

was not aware of the corruption, because it was public knowledge.



You stated in your piece that "corruption in the Jammeh regime would

be more pronounce than the erst-while regime and there are vivid

indications to support this" . I think this is very interesting. What

are the indications you are referring to? For the interest of The

Gambia, enlighten us. Expose those who are positioning themselves to

continue their "nefarious" agenda. One of my hypotheses on corruption

in the Gambia, was the "signal effect" from the political leadership.

And if you think that corruption will be worst under Jammeh, with all

his anti-corruption campaign, I will love to hear more about that.

Thanks.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 21:02:20 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Reply to Famara

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Famara thank you for your comments on my piece on African bureaucrats with

particular reference to our own in The Gambia. You are very right I did not

make certain points as clear as I would like myself due to time squeeze.As much

as I would commend you for making fair assessment of my piece you have equally

failed to make some accurate interpretation of certain points I raised in the

commentary. To start with I did not say that Sir Dawda should not be blamed of

the corruption that took place under his presidency in fact, if you read the

posting again there is a line in which I stated that Jawara failed to take

action against the group we are talking about. Clearly, this does not take

Sir Dawda of the hook. My view is that had he introduced proper corrective

measures against the Banjul MAFIA the country would not have been in the hands

of lunatics as it is today. If there is one area I disagree with Sir Dawda is

his softness on the bad elements of his government. You will also agree with me

Famara that this man Sir Dawda, did a lot of good for The Gambia and we all owe

him a great deal of gratitude. My admonition to all the nagativists who only

explore the short commings of the man, should realise that we are all fallible

and that they should take time find the good and praise it.

Regarding your request for me to espose the names of the corrupt officers we arediscussing, I am sorry I am not qualified to provide you with such information.

But if you look around in the public and private sectors you can identify them

very easily.



correction: pl note blamed for... and not blamed of.

:they should take the time, find the good, and praise it.

Famara, I am a little busy out of respect I thought I should reply. But I

promise to complete it later.

Musa.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 09:40:46 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



President Jammeh has granted an unconditional pardon to 11 security

detainees. Most of them were detained since July 22, 1994. The Gambia is on a

path of forgiveness, unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such

there will be more releases in the very near future. The following have been

given unconditional amnesty;



1. Chief Superintendent, Sheriff Mbye

2. Captain Mamat D. Cham

3. Captain Momodou Marong

4. Ex-Commissioner, Ousman Badjie

5. Superintendent of Police, Harry Valentine

6. Lieutenant Sheriff Gomez

7. Corporal Momodou Barry

8. Lance corporal Baboucarr Njie

9. Lance Corporal Zakaria Darboe

10. Private John Mendy

11. Private Lamin SK Drammeh



All charges pending in court or yet to be filed against the released

detainees are dropped.



Captain Mamat D. Cham was the Minister of Information for less than 48 hours

in the first few days of the coup.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:12:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Reply to Famara

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



"Find the good and praise it" (used in Musa's posting) was also the late

Alex Haley's motto. It appeared on all his stationery!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 17:31:44 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY

Message-ID: <19961029163200.AAA5896@LOCALNAME>



>

> Gambia-l,

>

> President Jammeh has granted an unconditional pardon to 11 security

> detainees. Most of them were detained since July 22, 1994. The Gambia is on a

> path of forgiveness, unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such

> there will be more releases in the very near future. The following have been

> given unconditional amnesty;

>

> 1. Chief Superintendent, Sheriff Mbye

> 2. Captain Mamat D. Cham

> 3. Captain Momodou Marong

> 4. Ex-Commissioner, Ousman Badjie

> 5. Superintendent of Police, Harry Valentine

> 6. Lieutenant Sheriff Gomez

> 7. Corporal Momodou Barry

> 8. Lance corporal Baboucarr Njie

> 9. Lance Corporal Zakaria Darboe

> 10. Private John Mendy

> 11. Private Lamin SK Drammeh

>

> All charges pending in court or yet to be filed against the released

> detainees are dropped.

>

> Captain Mamat D. Cham was the Minister of Information for less than 48 hours

> in the first few days of the coup.

>

> Peace.

> Tombong Saidy

>



Thanks for the above information which is a good sign but what about

the many political detainees who just disappear without being charged

or brought before a court.

Just to name a few I can remember right now;

1.Lamin Waa Juwara had been in detention since 1. February 1996.

2. Mr. Ousman Sillah of the Youth Front was also said to be picked by

unidentified persons on the 17 september, 1995.

3. An old man from Gambisara, Alhajie Alfusainey Dukurah is also still

detained without trial.

The above three are not linked to the alledged PPP demonstrators

seven out of 25 of whom are charged for treason.

The PR officer of UDP MR. Ebrima Pesseh Njie also disappeared since

the 9th September 1996.



I am aware that many innocent people had been detained after the 1981

coup attempt but two wrongs can t make a right.

Please I am appealing to President Jammeh to release all so called political

detainees.



Peace

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:31:42 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Sal, thank you for the issues you raised on my posting. However, I want to

make categorically clear that I have never made my relation with Sir Dawda

to obscure my objectivity when it comes to national issues. I tried my very

best to be impartial but don't get me wrong, one always get the tendency in

situations like this to support relatives that is ....human propensity. I

believe I made a point in the piece you are referring to that Sir Dawda

can't be taken off the hook since he was the head of state. Certainly, he has

to be held accountable and must take responsibility.By the same token, this

isuue alone must not torpedo all the good work Sir Dawda did for The Gambia.

This is the core of my argument and if others feel to the contrary so be it.

Folks, because of the spontaneous nature of these exchanges in the net,

sometimes one makes his comments in a nonchalant way and we to understand that

we have to understand that because of time factor it is impossible to explain

fully every issue raised in these discussion. I must say however, that I feel

sanctimonious of the views I have been expressing in this net work with absolute

sincerity and for love of country.



Sal to conclude with your point that Sir Dawda was the boss of the people we are

talking about, I certainly cannot respond to that because I am not the spoke-

person of Sir Dawda. My only interest in this whole debate is that I'm seriously

concern for our country's future and every reasonble citizen should be equally

concern.

MUSA.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 13:22:32 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.961029125605.18630C-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Tombong,

What exactly do you mean by "The Gambia is on a path of forgiveness,

unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such there will be more

releases in the very near future"? Who is forgiving whom? Do you mean

Gambian citizens as a whole or do you mean president Jammeh? Since we now

have a democracy, it is only fair that ALL detainees since July 22 (94)

be released or tried by the legal system. Most of us don't even know the

crimes committed by these detainees. Can you please clarify this point?

Thanks.



Anna.



**********************************************

* Anna Secka *

* 312 Barnum Hall *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************



On Tue, 29 Oct 1996



>

> Gambia-l,

>

> President Jammeh has granted an unconditional pardon to 11 security

> detainees. Most of them were detained since July 22, 1994. The Gambia is on a

> path of forgiveness, unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such

> there will be more releases in the very near future. The following have been

> given unconditional amnesty;

>

> 1. Chief Superintendent, Sheriff Mbye

> 2. Captain Mamat D. Cham

> 3. Captain Momodou Marong

> 4. Ex-Commissioner, Ousman Badjie

> 5. Superintendent of Police, Harry Valentine

> 6. Lieutenant Sheriff Gomez

> 7. Corporal Momodou Barry

> 8. Lance corporal Baboucarr Njie

> 9. Lance Corporal Zakaria Darboe

> 10. Private John Mendy

> 11. Private Lamin SK Drammeh

>

> All charges pending in court or yet to be filed against the released

> detainees are dropped.

>

> Captain Mamat D. Cham was the Minister of Information for less than 48 hours

> in the first few days of the coup.

>

> Peace.

> Tombong Saidy

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 14:01:13 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Greetings

Message-ID: <







Hi Raye, welcome.

Agi Kumba



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 20:38:49 GMT+1

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Reply to Famara

Message-ID: <



Hello Musa,



Thanks for the swift reply. Some points are now clear. I am looking

forward to "part two".

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 20:52:22 GMT+1

From:

To: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: Re: Reply to Famara

Message-ID: <



On 29 Oct 96 at 11:12, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



> Date sent: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:12:34 -0500 (EST)

> Send reply to:

> From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Reply to Famara



> "Find the good and praise it" (used in Musa's posting) was also the late

> Alex Haley's motto. It appeared on all his stationery!

>

Dr. Janneh,



I have no problems with Jawara or any person for the good

they do. The problem with Sir Dawda and the PPP is that, one has to

"struggle" hard to find some of these good, if one takes into

consideration that they have been in power for more than 30 years. If

you remember well, I praised Fafa Jawara, for not continuing the

tribalistic mobilisation the PPP was based on. I also said in other

contexts that, we can accuse him of many things, but, the elections

were always peaceful. If I come across something positive about the

PPP and Sir Dawda worth mentioning, I think I always do, as long as

it is relevant. The problem is, as I said earlier there is not so very

much of these good things. May be you can help me and the members of

Gambia-l, with a list of the good things we always tend to ignore.



Shalom,

Famara.





















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 21:06:23 GMT+1

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Reply

Message-ID: <



Brothers & Sisters,



I did not get Sal's message. Can anyone forward it to me, please.



On 29 Oct 96 at 11:31,



> Date sent: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:31:42 -0600 (CST)

> Send reply to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Reply



> Sal, thank you for the issues you raised on my posting. However, I want to

> make categorically clear that I have never made my relation with Sir Dawda

> to obscure my objectivity when it comes to national issues. I tried my very

> best to be impartial but don't get me wrong, one always get the tendency in

> situations like this to support relatives that is ....human propensity. I

> believe I made a point in the piece you are referring to that Sir Dawda

> can't be taken off the hook since he was the head of state. Certainly, he has

> to be held accountable and must take responsibility.By the same token, this

> isuue alone must not torpedo all the good work Sir Dawda did for The Gambia.

> This is the core of my argument and if others feel to the contrary so be it.

> Folks, because of the spontaneous nature of these exchanges in the net,

> sometimes one makes his comments in a nonchalant way and we to understand that

> we have to understand that because of time factor it is impossible to explain

> fully every issue raised in these discussion. I must say however, that I feel

> sanctimonious of the views I have been expressing in this net work with absolute

> sincerity and for love of country.

>

> Sal to conclude with your point that Sir Dawda was the boss of the people we are

> talking about, I certainly cannot respond to that because I am not the spoke-

> person of Sir Dawda. My only interest in this whole debate is that I'm seriously

> concern for our country's future and every reasonble citizen should be equally

> concern.

> MUSA.

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 00:11:17 -0500

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Re: GCE O-Level Results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I forwarded the GCE O-Level results to a statistician friend who was a Peace

Corps teacher at Armitage HS. He sent back this interesting analysis:



> Hi Andy!

>

> Thanks for passing along the test results and no I hadn't seen them.

> (No one tells me anything!) Wow! Definitely some interesting results.

> The interpretation I get is as follows: Although the general summaries

> are important in getting a job, the subjects which are most looked at

> are English and Maths. My understanding is that (assuming you have no

> connections) you have to do well (1 or 2 and nothing lower) on both of

> these papers to be considered for positions. (The employment ads that

> I recall seeing in The Observer would bear this out). Given that we

> don't have THAT data, the next best thing is to look at the Division

> One Distinctions and the Division Ones. Once again, anything lower is

> chancy w.r.t. securing employment. On that basis, I computed some

> simple percentages and ranked the schools as follows:

>

>

> Rank School # of Candidates # of Distinctions Percentage of

> (excluding absentees) + Division Ones Div. One + Dists

>

>

> 1 Fatima 89 41 46.1%

> 2 Nusrat 222 91 41.4%

> 3 St. Augie's 149 55 36.9%

> 4 Armitage 80 14 17.3%

> 5 Tahir 71 11 15.5%

> 6 Bottrop 56 8 14.3%

> 7 Nasir 68 8 11.8%

> 8 St. Pete's 89 8 9.0%

>

> The biggest surprises are clearly Fatima and St. Peter's. Fatima leads

> all breakdowns (highest percentage of Distinctions etc.) -- nice job!

> If the Division Twos are tossed in, St. Peter's jumps to 4th place --

> but clearly this is a disappointing performance. My Armitage did not

> fare too badly -- in recent years they've had better classes and

> they've had worse. Clearly the gap between Armitage and the top 3 is

> significant. (I taught these students Maths in Form 2 and Stats in

> Form 3, so I'll be curious to find out who did what.)

>

> If you do get results from the other schools, please pass them on to

> me. I would expect that Gambia High's result would be comparable to

> the top 3 schools.

>

> Good luck in your studies. Talk to you later!

>

> Richard

>





------------------------------



Date: 30 Oct 1996 08:17:20 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign....

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

From: Momodou Camara

Date: 29/10/96 18:39

Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign Against RepeatKillers

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 28-Oct-96 ***





WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign Against Repeat Killers



By Brahima Ouedraogo



OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 28 (IPS) - Between February and July this year,

an average of about three people died every 60 minutes

from meningitis in West Africa.



And meningitis is not the only killer. This year, like last

year and the years before, cholera, yellow fever and meas

les have also caused thousands of deaths in the region.



Now the World Health Organisation (WHO) and West African

nations ''are coming together to say that that's enough,'' a

ccording to Kamifitiye Deomathias, head of the WHO's campaign

against disease.



They agreed Friday to set up a sub-regional epidemiological

laboratory in Abidjan, step up their cooperation in the f

ight against disease and take measures to improve the capacity

of local health workers to contain epidemics.



Under the agreement, the WHO will create a sub-regional

security stock of medicines and vaccines so that speedy actio

n can be taken as soon as epidemics break out. The UN agency

will also train district and village health workers to iden

tify epidemics in their early stages.



Under the agreement, which capped an Oct. 21-25 meeting on

'The Prevention and Control of Epidemics in West Africa'--

organised here by the WHO -- district laboratories are to be

set up to prevent health workers from having to travel mor

e than 50 km to analyse samples.



''It's totally unacceptable that our people should experience

a repeat of the problems they had with epidemics of men

ingitis, cholera and measles in 1996,'' explained WHO director

general for Africa, Ibrahim Samba.



Between February and July, cerebro-spinal meningitis -- an

ailment in which the tissues enclosing the brain and the s

pinal cord become infected and swollen -- killed 16,000 West

Africans in what the WHO described as the worst outbreak of

the disease in 16 years. The worst affected countries were

Burkina Faso, where a third of the casualties were registere

d, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.



Although meningitis repeatedly strikes the four countries in

the dry season around February, the health authorities o

nly react after people have died even though, according to the

WHO, the technological means of combatting the disease ar

e at the disposal of their authorities.



However, Dr. Abel Bicaba, Burkina Faso's director general of

health, attributed the slow reaction to the centralisati

on of facilities in cities. ''It's difficult,'' he said.

''Before the samples arrive at central level for analysis, ther

e is a significant number of deaths.''



Another 50,000 people in the sub-region contracted cholera in

the first nine months of this year. About 4,000 of them

died, according to the WHO. ''Cholera has become an almost

permanent problem,'' said Dr. Ndikuyeze Andre, the WHO's reg

ional adviser in charge of monitoring epidemics.



WHO studies found that the handling of infected corpses

without adequate protection was at the root of the spread of

cholera from capital cities to rural areas in various West

African countries.



The only way to avoid the spread of cholera, for which there

is no vaccine, is to improve hygiene, noted Ndikuyeze an

d Bicaba. ''The war against cholera involves educating and

informing (people) so that they keep their environment cleane

r,'' said Bicaba.



The list of epidemics includes yellow fever, which recently

struck Mali and the northern part of Benin, leading the a

uthorities in neighbouring Burkina Faso to vaccinate people in

its border provinces.



Then there are measles -- 2,000 dead out of 100,000 infected

people in West Africa in the first nine months of 1996 -

- and Lhasa fever, whose symptoms are high fever and

haemhorraging, and which left more than 300 West Africans dead,

74

of them in Sierra Leone.



Last week's meeting was attended by health experts from the

WHO, Medicins Sans Frontiere (MSF-Doctors Without Borders

), Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea,

Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal,

Tchad, and Togo.



It was not the first time West African officials got together

to discuss the sub-region's health problems, but there

was something new about the encounter: for the first time,

interior ministers participated.



They were invited because of the idea that close cooperation

between government departments was needed for awareness

campaigns to curb diseases to work.



''The fight against disease is not exclusively the affair of

health authorities, it's a collective responsibility,''

stressed Kamifitiye. (end/ips/bo/jm/kb/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 09:57:52 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Reply to Famara

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Famara:

you may have misunderstood the purpose of my posting. I merely stated that

the phrase used by Musa in his response to you is also the late Alex Haley's

motto (WAS not "is"). ---Find the good and praise it----

I am not the least concerned about Dr. Fafa Jawara's image.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:03:18 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: observation on Musa's posting

Message-ID: <



in the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.

Some of our postings are really insulting and I think we got to know how

to select our words. A leader no matter how efficient or inefficient

he or she is should be given a maximum credit of respect. In the hereaft

er, the ruler will be questioned how he ruled and the subject will also

questioned how he adhere and repect the ruler. Therefore ruler needs to

be honored. Please eradicate LUNATIC for a better one.

Afterall why do you think that Jawara deserved our respect but Yaya

do not( i'm sorry if you don't mean that). Yes Jawara did a lot of thing

s for the Gambia according to you, but I think Yaya deserves more respec

t from Gambians in terms of achievement. What do you think.

Both of them ( Jawara and Yaya) assume that office in other to help

Gambia develop, but Jawara failed and Yaya is on the verge of succeed

ing. Let's therefore wish him good luck and help him in his undertakings

That is why I urge those of us done with schooling to go home join

Yaya and theGambian Gambians in their effort of development.

REMEMBER( a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitely

come back to mother earth).

BUBU BOJANG (BADA)















































------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:28:03 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Message-ID: <



Famara,

Maybe you were away from the Gambia for a couple of years, so you

only know about elections during Jawara's regime from heresays.

I want to belief that there were more problems then than now in terms

of election irregularities and detension of people and even violence.

To say a few, I am from Gunjur in kombo south and belief me a week prior

to elections hundreds of police were always stationed in that village

to keep the order down between the PPP and NCP supporters but this never

the problem since the police would only detaine NCP supporters even thou

gh they are not at fault. Violence would continue to the third week

after election. This was so of many other villages. Is this peaceful?

Myselfwas a victim of this harassment,as NCP supporter, I was nearly

expelled from Gambia college 'cos of my support for the opposition.

Mbemba Jatta would only make sure civil servants lost their jobs if

they were not in support of him. Was this peaceful?

Got to go to class. To be continued

BUBA Bojang



































------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 12:31:34 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: observation on Musa's posting

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



I want to state one more time that I stand steadfastly by the ideas expressed

in my postings and Buba your out-cry would not make me change my wording or

describtion ( if you will ) of the renegade regime in Banjul.

I want to explain to you why the regime in Banjul should not be recognised:



(1) when the military came to power about two years ago, the main reason they

gave for seizing power was corruption, accountability and transparency;

(2) that they are a military with a difference, meaning that they are differend

from other coup makers in the region;

(3) all the members of the ruling military council immediately abandoned their

military salaries and assumed salaries commensurate with the civilian positions

they hold at the time;

(4) the AFPRC muzzled its will on the central bank and tap into their reserve,

and other parastatals to buy weapons with no accountability;

(5) AFPRC accused Jawara for staying in power too long the first absurd thing

they did was to remove the term limit from the bogus constitution which they

dictated from the out set;

(5) the slaughter of innocend soldiers on nov.11 '94, on the simple reason that

they posed a threat to the regime, it was simply a purge;

(6) the killing of Koro Ceesay and the disappearance of Lamin Waa Juwara without

explanation;

(7) the late disclosure of the constitution before the referendum for fear of

the people voting it down if the content becomes clear to them;

and the list goes on and on......



For these reasons and-albeit the ones I don't have time for constitute a reason

beyond biblical scale to describe the government in Banjul as a renegade or a

rogue government and I stand unapologetic to no one.



I talked about the BANJUL MAFIA in the previous postings but what I omitted

is that Jammeh is now in cahoot with this group. This is one of the strengths

of this clandestine group they fit any system that comes by. They killed

Jawara. The unfortunate group once again are the MANDINKA INTELLIGENTSIA. They

have been marginalised before and they will be exterminated now. The case

of Amadou Sanneh the former accountant general is a living example.

To those of you who are accusing UDP of purveyors of triabalism you don't

the raison d'etre of the very existence of the sons of "SANTOTO" is in question.

YOU HAVE TO BE FAMILIAR WITH THE POLITICS OF THE GAMBIA TO UNDERSTAND WHAT I'M

TALKING ABOUT.



MUSA

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:14:04 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Banjul Mafia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Can anybody give information to the list about the Banjul Mafia. My lack

of knowledge about this group is probably due to the fact that I have not

lived in The Gambia for quite a while. Who are the members ? What type of

business are they engage in and how do they acquire their funds to finance

their goals and activities ?

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:27:15 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Question for Tombong

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







One of the postings last week mentioned that the amount of deposit for

each candidate in the forthcoming December Parliamentary elections has

been increased from 200 dalasis to 5000 dalasis per candidate. Besides

the implicit and obvious reasons being to stifle opposition by minimizing

the numbers of opposition members of parliament, what is the rationale for

such a move. Are these deposits refundable or non refundable ?

In light of the fact that the opposition parties will in all

likehood be financially unable to field candidates in all the

constituencies, I will like to know where does the APRC gets its finances,

assuming that public ( government ) and private properties are separate

entities ?

I will be grateful if Tombong or anyone else can respond

to my query.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 15:25:25 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: observation on Musa's posting

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Musa, my pal,



Perhaps you should let others defend the so-called good name of Sir

Dawda. The more YOU take a shot at it, the more you riase our

eyebrows. You talked about what you and many others called the

`Banjul Mafia'. However, the shape and nature of this description

has always been blurred. Hardly anyone can define the constituents of

this group. Furthermore, Musa, when did you become aware of the

existence of such a group? You were close to the Old Dad, but did you

make any effort to sensitise him on the existence of this `Mafia

group'? You talked about the sidelinig of the `Mandinka Intelligensia'

today as if these people were any better under Jawara. You statement

smacks of tribal(regional) sentiments and we do not really have a

place for that on this List. Both you and Famara are now guilty of the

same crime. I think this is the reason why many of us decided to stay

out of your(Famara before and now you) way.



Our country is at a cross-road. Many of our neighbours chose the

wrong route and the consequences of their choice is glaring. Compared

to other countries and given the meagre resources of our nation, Sir

Dawda would come out top as a good leader. But that is only one way of

looking at this coin. If we flip it around and do a time series

analysis as opposed to the cross-sectional comparison I referred to

above, the PPP regime's record is not rosy especially after 1981.

The bottom started to drop out with the failure of the Asset Evaluation

Commission started by Fafa Mbye. A parallel disaster was the way the

funds we received after the coup of July 1981 were handled. I need

not elaborate. To cap all this, Gambian civil servants became the

richest people in our midst. At least that was the way they were

characterised by the common man. Discipline in the civil service

took a dive, respect for authority suffered as they gave way to the

pompous saying `it is who you know and not what you know'.



We have said this before and I need to state it again. I am even

embarrassed that the first set of people to remind us about it are our

non-Gambian colleagues on the List. It is time for us to look ahead;

the dissecting of the Jawara era and what it brought to us(good or bad)

should now be left to Historians to analyse. The more compelling task

we have is how our country can forge ahead. The 21st century is here.

Africa is perhaps written off by the rest of the world, but those

African countries that make no effort to put their act together will be

more than written off. Let us move ahead.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:49:47 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Question for Tombong

Message-ID: <



Tony,



We need to remember that the increase deposit for the National Assembly

elections was done by the PIEC. The PIEC stated that due to the fact that

they spent far more than they budgeted for during the presidential elections,

the deposit has to be raised to meet expected expenditure. The deposits are

refundable, and a candidate needs to have certain percentage of the votes in

other for him or her to get the deposit back.



If you like to know where or how the APRC gets its finances, you should write

to Mr. Yankuba Touray, who is the party chairman. His address and fax number

is below



Mr. Yankuba Touray

Chairman, APRC

72 Gloucester Street

Banjul, The Gambia.





Peace

Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:49:52 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: observation on Musa's posting

Message-ID: <





Musa,



You should know better, tribalism and sectionalism have no place in The

Gambia. Instead of branding people with such names as ‘Banjul Mafia’ and

‘Mandinka Intelligentsia’, we should be looking for ways of uniting Gambians

with the aim of developing the country. This is a dangerous path you we are

taking. We can voice out our differences, but please let us not engage in

activities that will promote divisions in The Gambia. We are all one and the

same people, and due to the long history of intermarriage between the

different ethnic groups, there is no 100% Mandinka, Wollof, Jola or whatever

ethnic group one can thing of.



It is our responsibilities to rid The Gambia of tribalism, sectionalism,

nepotism, and all the negative ‘isms’ that will hamper The Gambia’s

development.



Peace



Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:50:02 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <



Famara,



Thank you for the comments and questions. The association of Franco to Jammeh

needs some clarifications, which I will try to explain. Franco was a military

leader and under him Spain witnessed great progressed. The Gambia progressed

under Jammeh too. This is where their similarity stops. May be I should have

chosen a better analogy. Jammeh is a Pan-Africanist and has always been.



I would like to let all list members know that the decision to joint the list

is solely mine. President Jammeh has no knowledge of my writings on the list.

Jammeh is familiar though with some of my views, and knows about my political

thinking. I am a diplomat, but being a diplomat does not mean one should not

have political opinions. I am a civil servant, but I also have the freedom of

choice to support any political party. Being a civil servant one should be

loyal to the government of the day, which is the case with me. I was a

supporter of the AFPRC even before I joined the government.



I have a dual role in the list and they both intertwine. I am in Gambia-l as

a concerned Gambian who has some positive contributions to make, but I am

also an employee of the government of the day and an APRC supporter. I try my

best to be objective on my analysis of the situation in The Gambia, and I

think I have been successful to some extent.



I belief we are looking for ways of making The Gambia a better place, and the

only difference is that we have different approaches to it. We should thus

agree to disagree, we are in a democracy now.



Peace

Tombong Saidy





Gambia-l,



According to the PIEC, 5 political parties have registered for the National

Assembly elections and they are APRC, UDP, PDOIS, NRP, and GDP(Gambia

Democratic Party). GDP is a new party and Sheikh Ceesay is the Chairman and

Pa M. Jabbi is the General Secretary.



The nomination for National Assembly candidates is slated for November 14th,

15th, and 16th, 1996. Candidates are expected to deposit D5,000.00 each and

should have 300 registered voters to support their nominations.



Peace



Tombong





Gambia-l,

I must apologize to those who prefer short messages but I just feel to

share the news with all on the list.





Below is an article from the last issue of FOROYAA No.40/96 of 24-31

October, 1996.



PRESIDENT-ELECT JAMMEH IS YET TO ASSUME OFFICE AS PRESIDENT OF THE

SECOND REPUBLIC (WHY?)



The invited guests took their seats at the independent Stadium.

A festive air rulled the day. the day was 18 October, 1996. It is

dubbed inauguration ceremony of the first president of the Second

Republic.

The riders led the President elect while horses accompanied the

motorcade.

Many people really felt that they were witnessing the assumption of

the office of President of the Second Republic by President-elect

Jammeh.

The fact of the matter, however, is that the ceremony was not

what it appeared to be. The ceremony was a face saving device. In

actual fact, President-elect Jammeh could not be sworn in to uphold

and defend the Constitution of the Second Republic which he must do

whenever he assumes office as President of the Second Republic.

The reason why this was the case is because of the fact that if

he was sworn in as President of the Second Republic in line with the

1996 Constitution, he would have provoked a constitutional crises. To

avoid this constitutional crises theauthorities held a ceremony to

please the guests but one which was short of an inauguration ceremony

marking the assumption of office of the President of the Second

Republic. Are you confused? Well, allow us to clarify issues.

Once we learned that an inauguration ceremony was scheduled

for 18 October, 1996, Halifa Sallah wrote a letter to the

president-elect which was copied to the Acting Attony general and

Minister of Justice, the Chief Justice, the Chairmand of the PIEC and

the Press indicating that if the President-elect assumes office as

President of the Second Republic there will be a constitutional

crises. the letter is published in the last issue of FOROYAA No.39/96

of 17-24 October, 1996.

Once the potential crises became evident, the government was

faced with one of two options. It either had to cancell the whole

ceremony and disappoint her invited guests or proceed with a ceremony

which would fall short of swearing him as President of the Second

Republic.

Apparently, they chose to hold a ceremony just to further

confirm that the President-elect is the President-elect without

taking oath to uphold and defend the 1996 Constitution so as to bring

it into force.

Let us now state the points raised by Halifa Sallah in his

letter and then proceed to show how the government tried to avoid a

constitutional crises by changing the essence of its inaugural

ceremony on 18 October, 1996.



THE MAIN POINTS IN HALIFA SALLAH'S LETTER



Halifa referred to paragraph 2 Schedule 2 which states categorically

that "The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordance

with the Elections Decree 1996 shall be the first President of the

Second Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President on

the date he or she is sworn in. The first President shall hold office

of President in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

This Constitution shall come into effect upon the swearing in of the

first President."

It was pointed out that as far as the Constitution is

concerned, th first President of the Second Republic had to assume

office once he or she is sworn in; that he or she had to hold office

in acordance with the provisions of the Constitution; that the

Constitution had to come into effect once he or she is sworn in.

In short, if the President-elect had assumed office in

accordance with the provisions of this Constitution it would have

been his duty to uphold and defend this Constitution as the supreme

law of The Gambia as established in section 61 of the Constitution.

The President would have had to appoint a Vice President and

Secretaries of State to excercise executive power, etc.

It was pointed out that once the Constitution comes into force

only the National Assembly would have the power to pass Bills.

Section 100 states that "The legislative power of The Gambia shall be

excercised by Bills passed by the National Assembly and asserted to

by the President."

It was explained that once the Constitution comes into force

neither the council nor cabinet would have the power to make laws for

the country; that international treaties would also have to be

ratified by the National Assembly in accordance with section 79 of

the Constitution. It was also pointed out that once the Constitution

comes into force there can be no detention without trial; that

according to section 19 of the Constitution, within three hours after

arrest one must be told why one is arrested and that within seventy

two hours one must be taken before a court or be released.

Halifa Sallah pointed out that if the President -elect is sworn

in as President of the Second Republic, he would finnd it impossible

to govern without a National Assembly which cannot come into being

until after December after the National Assembly Elections.

Apparently, the message was clear to the legal advisers of the

government. Hence, they took some legal steps to prevent the crises

situation.



The President elect took oath.

1. To be faithful and true to the Republic of The Gambia and dedicate

himself to the services and well being of the people of the republic

of The Gambia.

2. To bear true allegiance to the Republic of The Gambia, and to uphold the

sovereignty and integrity of the Republic of The Gambia.

What is clear is that from both oaths is that President-elect

Jammeh did not swear to uphold and defend the Constitution of the

Second Republic and to act in accordance with its provisions.



FOROYAA's OBSERVATION



What is, however, still puzzling is the statement in President-elect

Jammeh's speach during the ceremony that "The new draft Constitution

has been agreed for submission to the new National Assembly for

finalisation and adoption."

This does not speak the language of the 1996 Constitution

which shall come into force once the first President of the Second

republic is sworn into office. It is therefore, important for all

speaches given by the President-elect to be vetted by legal advisers

if there is any legal position to be communicated.

______________________________________________________________



In relation to a question raised by Tony on the issue of

deposits of candidates to the National Assembly elections, here is

part of the above mentioned letter that Halifa Sallah wrote to

Jammeh and other authorities including the press.



FOROYAA 39/96

"You have been heard to claim that you stand for the

empowerment of the people. Now, may I ask: What do you call a system

where the poor teacher or public servant who is qualified to

represent a given constituency is deprived by virtue of financial

incapacity to stand as candidate? It is certainly not a system for

the poor. It is my view that the decision to raise the deposit of

candidates for the National Assembly election from D200 to D5000

serves as a fetter to the participation of genuine servants of the

people in the political management of their country. This provision

needs to be repealed if your gopvernment is not to be accused of

relying on financial power to restrict the participation of poor

wouldbe candidates in elections. The deposit of D200 ought to be

restored or reduced. When large sums of money are required as

deposits, patronage must come into politics. In that respect,

candidates will owe allegiance to patrons rather than the

electorate....

A candidate for National Assembly election should not be subjected to

other restrictions such as being resident in a constituency for one

year to qualify to be elected to a national office...

I hope you bear in mind that the National Assembly is designed to

be an effective tool to check the excercise of power by the

executive inorder to avert misrepresentation. where this institution

is transformed into a talking shop where people go just to praise

the executive, the members of the executive must become complacent

with its mistakes or shortcomings. Good governance must ultimately be

the casualty.

During the transition period, i did temper my comments to

ensure that they are not utilized to foster national disintergration.

now that we have an elected government, it is the role of good

citizens to criticize all shortcomings so as to prevent the type of

misrepresentation that is likely to promote unconstitutional

intervention in our body politic."

_______________________________________________________







Peace

Momodou Camara



Here comes the second part!!





On Thu, 17 Oct 1996 16:15:32 JST +900,

>Dr. Nyang,

>

>Words cannot express how much I have gained from your postings. More

>and more, I have come to realise that education is an unending

>process. Your unbiased and articulated way of thorough analysis has

>won you my envy.

>

>What made your this mail special to me is that nobody else found it

>worthy of discussion. At least no other member of the List responded

>to the question. Your response is not only timely, it has also lifted

>my spirit knowing that there are others out there who care.

>

>For me, our understanding of Africa's predicament and how it got into

>this unfortunate situation is the first step to a better future.

>Rationalising solutions will remain useless if we do not understand

>where we were. The three or so reasons you outlined are quite apt.

>They have raised my curiousity even further. For example, how do we

>go about reversing the uncensored westernisation of our people; a

>people who have come to equate western eating behaviours, food, and

>lifestyle with perfect civilisation. Take our country as an example.

>Today, you are considered a fool if you decide to live within your

>salary. You may even not get a beautiful wife or a wife from a good

>family; your family and friends put you under pressure and you may

>even be ridiculed; education is subordinated to wealth(ill-gotten or

>not). No wonder many of our youths suffer from the `nerves' syndrome.

>

>In sum, we are presently in the negative zone. The reversal of these

>ills will take us to level zero from which we can develop. Africans

>need a lot of soul searching. Many of us cannot boast of a culture.

>We are neither Western nor African; a total understanding of those we

>copy seems to elude us, our own has receded beyond reach.

>

>Finally, I think the western media has done us little good. Perhaps

>my Aussie pal's knowledge is clouded by what he saw and read about us

>since his childhood. But even when we rally to reverse this trend we

>falter. Isn't it a shame on us the the Pan-African News Agency(PANA)

>based in Dakar is still crawling as governments deliberately dig their

>heels and renege on their financial commitments. PANA was supposed

>to counteract the bad news on Africa but it has not. Perhaps only two

>out of ten Africans know about its existence let alone its function.

>

>Finally, finally(laugh), in my mindset, one of our greatest problems

>has to do with our myopia. We do not have enough sense of the future.

>The long term does not enter our decision process and hence, we have

>never been prepared for eventualities. I consider this our major

>pitfall. Far-sightedness is what the Asians have and this is what

>distinguishes them from us.

>

>Thanks for your valuable time and effort. With respect.

>

>Brother Lamin.

>

>PS: If you find our two comments interesting, please forward them to

>the List. I think there are many of our people who need to read your

>superb comments. Dr. Nyang, the merit of having luminaries like you

>in our midst is to educate others. You have always risen to that

>challenge. If it pleases you, I instead may send them.







Gambia-l,



I am still curious to get a feedback on The Banjul Mafia, which I posted

yesterday. Can anybody with information on them to please respond.

Thanks

Tony





=========================================================================









Gambia-l,



I am forwarding the discussions Dr. Nyang and I had before. I hope

you find them interesting and now worht of discussion.



Lamin.



On Wed, 16 Oct 1996 15:20:08 -0400 (EDT), Sulayman Nyang wrote...

>From:Sulayman S. Nyang (

>Brother Lamin, your two questions are relatedand should not be separated.

>You wondered why Africa is poor and you thought that your Australian

>friend did not mean to hurt your feelings. With respect to the second

>question I have the following points to make. First of all, please note

>that African poverty is not different from poverty in historical and

>contemporary times.What differentiates poverty in contemporary Africa from

>species of poverty elsewhere in the world or evenin ancient or

>pre-colonial Africa lies in the nature of the global political,economic

>and cultural systems impacting on modern Africans. The Africans of the

>post colonial period are caught in the web of global politics. This has

>resulted in their loss of political,economic and cultural control of their

>societies and cultures. As a result they imitate more than they

>create.Their leaders have not done anything to change this state of

>affairs.By maintaining lifestyles which are based on the misappropiation

>of limited incomes from African exports to the European and American

>socieites, they set standards of conspicuous consumption which are

>detrimental to their societies.This is one of the reasons for the

>impoverisation of our people in Africa. The second reason for African

>poverty lies in the failure of Africans to develop their own natural and

>human resources. By maintaining the inherited colonial states without any

>radical and significant transformations, they have allowed their economies

>to be fully subordinated to foreign industrialists and

>businessmen.Corruption of a few has led to the poverty of the majority.The

>third reason for the African kind of poverty rests in our cultural

>systems.Much as I celebrate African communalism,I would be the last to

>suggest that we insist on collective sharing without any serious efforts

>to increase productivity.This attitude has resulted in making successful

>people the bearers of familial and clan burdens of responsibilities

>without the benefits of the old principle of reciprocity. the present

>erosion of this principle of reciprocity has made it difficult for the

>people to improve their individual and collective wellbeing.Development

>presupposes the synchronization of minds and bodies in a number of

>areas.You do not need to make robots out of your citizenry,but in order to

>develop your people you must make sure that their value system rewards the

>hardworking and penalises the slothful.African cultures have mummified the

>old value system that reinforced communalism.Let us move mummification to

>the resurrection of the New Africa who appreciates community without

>burdening and depriving the successful.The last point about Africa's

>poverty is that Africans must learn not to consume what they do not

>produce. They must also learn not to be culturally dominant to the point

>that their lifestyles are not home-grown.These attitudes and behavioral

>patterns have conspired to keep Africa and her peoples at the bottom of

>the human social pyramid.Brother Lamin, let me know whether this message

>adds to your body of knowledge about the African condition. Time does not

>allow me to write a longer piece. Good luck and know that I really enjoy

>your postings and occasional interventions when the temperature rises a

>little bit. Keep the faith,

>







Fellas,



Musa,



I find your following statement to be of great concern.

"The unfortunate group is once again the MANDINKA INTELLEGENTIA. They have

been marginalised before and they will be exterminated now." This smacks

of a tribal paranoia. No one is exterminating anyone. Let us stop this

innuendos. Our discussions of political phenomena back home should not be

rooted in tribal rhetoric. We should examine and analyze our problems from

the focal point of Gambians and not mandinkas, wolofs, etc. Doing

otherwise would send our nation on a dangerous slippery slope of tribal

determinism.



Yaya









LAMIN,I DID NOT KNOW OF YOUR NEW SERVICE IN JAPANESE COURTS AS A JUROR IN

DECIDING THE GUILTS OF PEOPLE OVER HERE IN THE STATES. BUT SERIOUSLY PAL,

WHY YOU MADE THOSE OUTRAGEOUS COMMENTS IN YOUR POSTING IS CERTAINLY BEYOND ME.

YOU GROSSLY MISREPRESENTED ME TOTALLY. WHILE I WAS READING YOUR POSTING, FOR A

MOMENT, I WONDER WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.

PAL YOU KNOW ME BETTER THAN THAT AND TO SUGGEST THAT I SHOULD WITHHOLD MY

COMMENTS WITH REGARD TO SIR DAWDA IS ABSURD AND REPUGNANT. WHAT IS YOUR LINE

OF THINKING ON THIS, PLEASE TELL ME? I WAS NOT IN SIR DAWDA'S CABINET NOR

DID I SERVE AS AN ADVISER TO HIM; WHY SHOULD I NOT EXPRESS MYSELF JUST LIKE

ANYBODY ELSE.YOU GUYS HAVE TO LEARN HOW TO BE FAIR. CAN'T YOU LEARN TO

GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE, SIR DAWDA WAS ONE OF THE BEST STATES MAN IN

AFRICA AND HIS RECORD CAN'T BE SHAKEN BY SOME OF THE ABSURD COMMENTS I

READ DAILY IN THIS NETWORK.

GUYS PLEASE WORK AT IT.

MUSA.



Lamin,



Thank you very much for a well written contribution. I think you've

partly answered Tony's question about the "Banjul Mafia". Thanks to

to the other list members for their contributions.



Lamin, although I agree with most of your piece, I have problems with

the following statement:



" Both you and Famara are now guilty of the

> same crime. I think this is the reason why many of us decided to stay

> out of your(Famara before and now you) way."



I would like you, Lamin to tell me in what way I am guilty of this

horrible crime of tribalism you are referring to. May be you

misunderstood my postings. In all my contributions on the "tribal issue"

I totally condemn this backward way of thinking. I even went as far

as associating it with Nazism and Fascism. My point throughout the

tribalism discussion was that, if anyone meant that their was

tribalism in the new regime, they should point it out so that it

could be discussed openly and condemned. It does not help to

"bury ones head in the sand and wait for the disappearance

of the problem". I think it will do more harm than good, to avoid

discussing the issue openly as Gambians. I said this because some

list members have been referring to tribalism in the new regime

without concretising. I also openly criticize and condemn UDP's

tribalism during the election campaign.

I think if you Lamin and "the others" you are referring to had

participated in the discussion things would have been clear.

I am tempted to refer to the abstinence from the discussion as

cowardice.



My other question is : if I am guilty of tribalism, what tribe am I

favouring?

To say it mildly, Lamin, your statement is an insult to my

intelligence and reasoning capacity.

I hope this is not and will not be counter productive, but I will like

you Lamin to either justify your statement or withdraw it.

Shalom.

Famara.





Musa,

The piece I e-mailed you unfortunately was not distributed to Gambia-L

I was in a hurry and I apologize.



Reading you reply to Lamin, I couldn't help but notice a point you

Made "CAN'T YOU LEARN TO GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE, SIR DAWDA WAS

ONE OF THE BEST STATES MAN IN AFRICA AND HIS RECORD CAN'T BE SHAKEN

BY SOME OF THE OBSURD COMMENTS I READ DAILY IN THIS NETWORK"



You are right Jawara's record can't be shaken because it's horrible.

List 3 good things that came out of Jawara's regime. Jawara should be

put in the back burner were he belongs. I am critical of Jawara the

president for almost 30 years not the private citizen. The lesson

future presidents should learn from Jawara is corrupt and weak leader-

ship wouldn't be tolerated by the Gambian people. We are tired of

being played by public officials.



Sal Barry





wrote:

>

> LAMIN,I DID NOT KNOW OF YOUR NEW SERVICE IN JAPANESE COURTS AS A JUROR IN

> DECIDING THE GUILTS OF PEOPLE OVER HERE IN THE STATES. BUT SERIOUSLY PAL,

> WHY YOU MADE THOSE OUTRAGEOUS COMMENTS IN YOUR POSTING IS CERTAINLY BEYOND ME.

> YOU GROSSLY MISREPRESENTED ME TOTALLY. WHILE I WAS READING YOUR POSTING, FOR A

> MOMENT, I WONDER WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.

> PAL YOU KNOW ME BETTER THAN THAT AND TO SUGGEST THAT I SHOULD WITHHOLD MY

> COMMENTS WITH REGARD TO SIR DAWDA IS ABSURD AND REPUGNANT. WHAT IS YOUR LINE

> OF THINKING ON THIS, PLEASE TELL ME? I WAS NOT IN SIR DAWDA'S CABINET NOR

> DID I SERVE AS AN ADVISER TO HIM; WHY SHOULD I NOT EXPRESS MYSELF JUST LIKE

> ANYBODY ELSE.YOU GUYS HAVE TO LEARN HOW TO BE FAIR. CAN'T YOU LEARN TO

> GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE, SIR DAWDA WAS ONE OF THE BEST STATES MAN IN

> AFRICA AND HIS RECORD CAN'T BE SHAKEN BY SOME OF THE ABSURD COMMENTS I

> READ DAILY IN THIS NETWORK.

> GUYS PLEASE WORK AT IT.

> MUSA.



MUSA,

I hope you are kidding by saying that FaFa was one of the best

presidents in Africa.You are however right about one thing:his record

cannot be shaken,because he doesn't have one and you cannot shake

something that does not exist in the first place.



Regards Bassss!!!



UNITED NATIONS, Oct 31 (Reuter) - Eighteen countries were elected on

Thursday to the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for three-year

terms beginning Jan. 1, 1997.



ECOSOC is the principal U.N. organ which coordinates the economic and

social work of the world organisation and its specialised agencies.



Elected with the required two-thirds majority of countries voting were:

Cape Verde, Chile, Cuba, Djibouti, El Salvador, France, Gambia, Germany,

Iceland, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Mozambique, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka,

Turkey and Zambia.



Chile, France, Germany and Japan were among the 18 countries whose

current terms on ECOSOC expire at the end of this year but were eligible for

re-election.



The hardest-fought contests were among the Asian group of states, seven

of which were vying for three seats.



Japan was elected on the first ballot with 127 votes, South Korea on the

second with 128 votes and Sri Lanka on the fourth ballot with 112 votes.

Unsuccessful were Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Syria and Vietnam.



The African group and the group known as West European and Others each

had five candidates to fill five places, making their elections a foregone

conclusion.



The Latan American and Caribbean group had five candidates for four

seats, with Venezuela failing to win election. Two countries vied for one

East Euopean seat, with Latvia beating out Bulgaria on the second ballot.



17:07 10-31-96





Can somebody please help me answer the following question:



Has the election process in the Gambia taken a business dimension to

an extent that PIEC has to recover it expenditure from potential

candidates?



Cordially Beyai



Brothers & Sisters,



Lamin send me the following mail. It was meant for Gambia-l. He asked

me to forward it to the group.

Shalom.

Famara.



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From:

Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 16:42:54 JST +900

Reply-to:

Subject: Re: observation on Musa's posting

To: "Famara A. Sanyang" <



Famara, Musa and Gambia-l,



Greetings from the land of the `rising sun' where Musa made me a judge!

The art of communication is so delicate and complex that most often

our messages transmit the opposite of what we meant. I hope more

people will react to my posting as that will give me an opportunity

to evaluate how most of us receive it.



Musa is a long-standing pal of mine and I had(have) no desire to seize

his inalienable right to free speech. My message carried an implied

meaning and that is, if Jawara's achievements are very rosy, then a

close relative of his need not do the saying. There are numerous

other people who can adequately fulfill that role without raising

second thoughts in our minds. Bala, remember that we cannot dissociate

the sender of the message from the message. Doing that is

theoritically possible but humanly difficult. My message was not

meant to shut you down, but tell you how I and others may be feeling.

You talking about Jawara's achievements is synonymous to Statesman

Jawara himself telling us so. Do you see what I mean? Jawara's

achievements or otherwise are now indelible. It is history and we

cannot change it. Furthermore, I have praised Jawara before and I

continue to do so when it is appropriate. I was in Sierra Leone while

Jawara was still president. What I saw there is not the least

comparable to Jawara's better regime. But should such facts blind me

to the realities of the day? I think not. Even yourself stated a

fundamental flaw in the old man's leadership. Jawara drifted away

from the facts on the ground which led to his overthrow. The so-called

leniency was too much. Am I wrong?



Famara, I owe you an apology as much as you owe me one. When I said

you and Musa's messages smack of `tribal sentiments', I never meant

that you are tribalist; far from that! Your consistent labelling of

the UDP as a tribalist party led me to what I said. Here I am obliged

to say that I might have read too much into your postings. However,

neither the international media nor the national papers coloured UDP

the way you did. The election results also testify against your

submissions. Additionally, I could remember a member of the List

urging us to validate your claim of tribal propagation by the UDP, but

no one did, not even you. I cannot accuse anyone of tribalism least

of all you, especially given your thoughtful contributions on the List.

The foregoing thus rules out me saying what tribe you favour because I

do not know and I do not believe you want to be identified with one

in a negative sense. Arousing tribal sentiments does not mean you are

tribalist; it merely means that others could feel aroused by what you

wrote. Famara, if the above is not convincing to you, please acceppt

my sincerest apology for you and I have no bones to pick. As I said

earlier, communication of this nature is really difficult. You cannot

guage my gesticulations nor do we have the opportunity to ask follow-up

clarifying questions on the spot. If you accept my apology for the

misunderstanding, please let me know.



Lamin Drammeh.



Lamin,



Thank you very much for the clarification. Apology accepted.

In your effort to justify your statement you made certain statements

which need to be clarified.

I am sorry to say, but I don't think I owe you an apology. You "found

me guilty of the crime". And what is the crime? you said my messages

">smack of `tribal sentiments'," Can you tell me which of my

messages. You further contradict this point by saying that

"..The foregoing thus rules out me saying what tribe you favour because

I do not know and I do not believe you want to be identified with one

in a negative sense." You are absolutely right when you said this. All

my effort was to condemn this backward way of thinking, and I believe

the best way is to talk about it, and then "bury it".



You said that the "evidence which was in my disfavour" was the fact

that I was referring to the UDP as tribalist. It is true that I

consistently appealed to the UDP sympathizers and members in the net

to condemn the tribalist tendencies during the elections. May be this

was just an act of desperation from UDP (I hope so). I still stand by

that. I do not think referring to this tendencies was ethically wrong

in anyway.



You further said

"However, neither the international media nor the national papers coloured UDP

> the way you did. The election results also testify against your

> submissions. Additionally, I could remember a member of the List

> urging us to validate your claim of tribal propagation by the UDP, but

> no one did, not even you. "



I think it was Malanding who asked about the validity of my claims. I

answered that on my posting on the 14. oct. In that posting I referred

to the Norwegian media, FOROYAAs summary of the election (send by

Momodou Camara) and conversations with some net members and

friends & relatives in The Gambia. I can forward the message if

you missed it.



You also made a reference to the election results, which negate my

claims. In my reply to one of Dr. Nyang's messages I said that the

election results were a sign of progress in Gambian mentality,

since not all the Mandinkas voted for Darboe. I said this because Dr.

Nyang referred to the use of "ethnicity" and religion to remove the

late P.S. Njie. I think this progress should partly be credited to

PDOIS, who used most of their time on tv. to enlighthen the

electorate about the backwardness of these tendencies.

I did not mean to be counter productive in anyway, I just want us to

get the records straight.

No hard feelings. Once more apology accepted.

Shalom.

Famara.







Gambia-l:



I agree entirely with Tombong and Yaya's responses to Musa postings on

the "Banjul Mafia", "Mandinka Intelligentsia," etc. We should not allow

irrelevant distinctions or manufactured differences to tear us apart.

Let us stick to the issues that matter. Jawara is gone. He did an

extremely poor job. No family member or supporter can change that. It's

time to go on!



Amadou



During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on

monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that

this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the

PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends

in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of

he being a tribalist is not true.



Peace

Momodou Camara



> During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on

> monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that

> this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the

> PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends

> in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of

> he being a tribalist is not true.

>

> Peace

> Momodou Camara



Brothers & Sisters,



Darboe's statement in the press conference referred to above, is a giant

step in the right direction. His statement also confirmed what

Tombong said about intermarriage in The Gambia. Tribalism will face

practical problems, because of the intermarriage (especially in the

urban areas). I guess Darboe himself was not active in this tribal mobilization,

that is now history. What is important to now is that his condemnation

of the "crime" will give a strong signal to his follows.

Bravo Darboe!

Have a pleasant weekend everybody!

Shalom.

Famara.



Correction:

"this father" should be " his father"

___________________________________________________



> During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on

> monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that

> this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the

> PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends

> in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of

> he being a tribalist is not true.

>

> Peace

> Momodou Camara

>



Gambia-l:



Madi Touray (Howard University) has just joined our ranks. Thanks to

Dr. Nyang for getting him on board. We expect a formal intro. from

Mr. Touray soon!



Salaam!

Amadou



Susan Goma Norton of Seattle and a friend has been added to Gambia-l.

Susan is from Ethiopia and we welcome her. We will be looking forward to

her introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





I would like to add that not only was Mr Darboe's father, Numukunda

Darboe senior a supporter of Mr Pierre Njie's United Party ( UP ), but he

was also a UP member of parliament who consistently won elections in his

constituency at Bansang. Infact, I remembered during the 60's when Lawyer

Darboe and his brother Dr Momodou Darboe attended St Augustine's and were

class mates to my oldest brother, they used to live at Mr P.S. Njie's

compound which is opposite St Joseph's Convent School at Anglesea and

Buckle Street.

Thanks

Tony





On Fri, 1 Nov 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:



>

>

> > During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on

> > monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that

> > this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the

> > PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends

> > in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of

> > he being a tribalist is not true.

> >

> > Peace

> > Momodou Camara

>

> Brothers & Sisters,

>

> Darboe's statement in the press conference referred to above, is a giant

> step in the right direction. His statement also confirmed what

> Tombong said about intermarriage in The Gambia. Tribalism will face

> practical problems, because of the intermarriage (especially in the

> urban areas). I guess Darboe himself was not active in this tribal mobilization,

> that is now history. What is important to now is that his condemnation

> of the "crime" will give a strong signal to his follows.

> Bravo Darboe!

> Have a pleasant weekend everybody!

> Shalom.

> Famara.

>





Hello brothers and sisters,

I would like to forward some interesting Islamic urls to any

of you interested folks. You'll find some beautiful Islamic architecture

and oceans of Islamic links.



http://wings.buffalo.edu/sa/muslim/umma/lang.html#artarch



http://www.nauticom.net/www/alarumaih/islamsoft.html



May I take this opprtunity to welcome Raye Sosseh to Gambia-l. It's

nice to be able to communicate once again! isn't Gambia-l just the best

at reuniting old buddies! I'll talk to ya soon Raye, Bye.



Alieu.



Gambia-l,

Here is an article by an old pal of Bass, the article had been published in

Djembe Magazine no 12 April-June 1995.

________________________________________________________



They live in slavery



By Garba Diallo



Garba Diallo, a free Mauritanian, reports on the last country to abolish

slavery.

Shocking, incredible, but true.



Don't worry, I am not planning to kidnap you 200 years back in history. What

I

want to tell you about is now, 1995. It is the story about a black

Mauritanian

slave whose name is Abdi.

Abdi is not an ordinary name which free people choose for their children.

Abdi

means slave in Arabic and the name is typically reserved for black slaves.

Even though slavery was officially abolished in 1980, for the third time in

independent Mauritania, slavery and slave trade are still a living reality.

Because of the massive sexual exploitation of female slaves by white male

masters, the slave population has increased to become the largest single

ethnic group in the country.

Mauritania's population consists of about two million inhabitants: 32 per

cent

free black Africans of Fulani, Soninke and Wolof ethnic origins, 28 per cent

white Moors of Arab-Berber origin, and 40 percent black slaves known as Abid

or Haratin.

The slaves belong to the white Moors, who have monopolized the government in

the country since the French colonial regime transferred political power to

them in 1960. The white Moors have no intention or interest in abolishing

slavery, because this may incite the slaves into challenging Moorish

supremacy.



New dimension of slavery



In cultural clashes between the Moorish regime and free black Africans,

slaves

have been used by the regime as buffer and death squads against the Africans.



Slaves like Abdi still identify with, and blindly obey their masters. Thus,

slavery has assumed a new and deadly, dimension. The current military regime

of colonel Taya is aware of this and is exploiting slave power to settle old

scores with the free blacks who resist and challenge Moorish hegemony.

Since the Afro-Arab conflict exploded into violent clashes in 1989, slaves

have been organized into militia groups, which the government uses to

massacre

and deport blacks to Senegal and Mali. Like in the apartheid days of South

Africa, they are being manipulated into black-on-black mutual destruction.



Slave economy



I met Abdi in his master's shop near Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar on

August 3, 1994.

Dakar is not just the capital of Senegal, but also one of the busiest urban

centers in West Africa. Here, one can meet West African students, academics,

elites and officials, who are there to study or to take part in endless

regional forums.

Dakar is also the meeting point for micro and macro business men and women

coming to make or lose money. More colour is added to the urban chaos by all

the foreign tourists who come by the thousands in their red, bare legs every

year.

Established in 1958, the university is one of the oldest and most prestigious

education centres in West Africa. Obviously Abdi did not end up here to learn

in order to join the few elite of the region. He was brought here from

Mauritania by his master, who was seeking profit. The master can work him to

death with impunity and then send for another slave.

Shockingly, no one seems to notice that a black slave is still being kept in

bondage, right in the heart of Dakar by his Moorish enslaver. The modern

chaos

brings certain freedoms to the rapidly growing informal business underworld.

Like in many other parts of the continent, the colonially created state of

Mauretania is withering away. The role of the state has been reduced by the

IMF and World Bank conditions, that ensure the dictator's protection from

being lynched by the hungry and angry urban masses.

So, the Moorish master is not worried at all, that this capital crime might

be

discovered, or that people passing by his shop might hang him in the tree

growing just outside.

Decidedly, the university students who are regular customers of the slave

shop, must have learned that slavery was abolished in the former French

colonies already in 1905.

Prior to the 1980 abolition, slavery had been declared illegal in 1960 and

1966, but only on paper. The slave holders have become so accustomed to

exploiting blacks as slaves for the last thousand years, that they cannot

give up living on the backs of their slaves just like that. Both slaves and

enslavers have internalized the slave-master status quo in such a way, that

it

would take more than just official decrees to eradicate slavery in the

country.



Slave soldiers



The latest abolition was motivated by different factors. After a decade of

catastrophic drought, most of the nomadic masters became so poor that they

were no longer able even to feed themselves, not to mention to keep and feed

a

large number of slaves. Thousands of slaves were therefore released into the

already overcrowded urban centers, where their masters hoped they would be

able to collect a living for the masters' households. Masters are not

supposed

to do manual labour.

While some slaves were recruited as menial soldiers to fight in the West

Sahara War from 1976 to 1979, others hung around and hustled, stealing or

selling basics like water. When Mauritania withdrew from the Sahara War, the

slave soldiers were demobilized and sent to the streets.



Aborded liberation struggle



Enlightened slaves organized themselves and established an emancipation

movement called "El Hor" meaning freedom. El Hor's aim was the total

abolition

of slavery and effective and concrete measures to help the slaves become

economically independent. This was the only way to cultivate self respect and

psycho-social emancipation. Although the methods El Hor chose were peaceful

and mild, this nevertheless created panic within the white Moorish community

and its military regime. The organization was challenging both the

traditional

social order and the military dictatorship.

Their liberation campaign was about to paralyse the slave market and make it

impossible for the masters to sell human beings on the open market.

Outside Mauritania, El Hor managed to draw the attention of international

media and human rights groups to the persistence of slavery in the country.

The result was embarrassing pressures on the regime from abroad.

To prevent a full scale slave revolution leading to real emancipation and the

demise of minority rule, the regime of colonel Ould Haidalla decreed on July

5, 1980 abolition and the imposition of the Islamic Sharia Law.

Sharia gives masters the right to compensation for setting their slaves free.

Thus, the abolition decree stipulated that slavery was abolished throughout

Mauritania, and that a national commission composed of Muslim legal experts,

economists and administrators would be established to assess how much the

masters would be compensated for each slave lost by the abolition.

Nothing was done to free the slaves in any meaningful sense of the word. But

the regime managed to achieve its objectives, which were to deflect both

external and internal pressures, while satisfying the masters at the same

time. The masters are the same white Moors who control the state machinery

for

their own exclusive benefit. In this way, real emancipation was aborted.



Camel torture



For Abdi it was safer to remain with his master, who is morally responsible

for his household and animals. Abdi is not responsible, nor is he a human

being with feelings or the right to make a family. He is a machine, that

works

like hell without pay or rest. Like the machine, Abdi needs only to be fed to

oil his black muscles from cracking. His master can take him anywhere and

make

him carry out any task. He can be legally sold, given away, used to pay a

bride price, or castrated to avoid mating with the master's harem.

The master's right comes before that of God, and he has the right to sleep

with any of Abdi's female relatives, as they are by law his concubines. Abdi

is not even allowed to go to the mosque if his master needs him.

If he tries to escape, the master applies the dreaded camel torture on him.

Abdi is mounted on a thirsty camel with his legs tied under the belly. Then

the ship of the desert is allowed to drink. As the huge belly expands, Abdi's

legs crack and he will never be able to run away again.

If Abdi uses his head "too much", the master sends insects down his ears. A

large belt around his head blocks his ears, while both his hands are tied

behind his back. As the insects struggle to get out, Abdi is driven to

insanity.

The vast majority of the slaves are so brain-washed, that they would consider

it a sin to escape from their masters. Their ancestors were kidnapped into

slavery long ago, and their offspring have been brought up to believe that

Allah created two groups of people: slaves and masters, each playing specific

and eternal roles in society.



Slave and master go to Dakar



Abdi, another slave and their master had come to Dakar some years ago.

Perhaps

the master intended to use his slaves as starting capital for his business.

Small businesses thrive and bring quick profit, especially for a foreigner

with free slave labourers who can melt in as Senegalese in Dakar.

There are no state controlled opening hours, so the two slaves work almost 24

hours a day, and eat and sleep inside the shop in shift.

I coincidentally stopped by the shop to buy a drink. Abdi was busy selling

basic items to customers from the university. There was another man helping

Abdi. I recognized them as Mauritanian slaves, because they were black and

spoke the Arabic dialect of the white Moor community of Mauritania.

This made me curious to want to talk with the two men about their business in

Dakar.

Without telling them that I was actually a black Mauritanian like themselves,

we conversed across the counter of the shop. But they were hesitant to my

inquiries concerning their life in Dakar and the situation in Mauritania.

After a while though, they said that they were running the shop "together"

with their master.

I wondered, where the master was.

Abdi smiled and pointed behind the counter. There he was, a little shabby

looking white Moor, sleeping (see photograph) while his two black slaves

toiled for him.

Before he woke up, I was able to steal a couple of shots of him and his two

slaves.



The silent North



The UN and diplomatic missions are well aware of the situation in Mauritania.

(See box). So, what are the reasons behind the international community's

silence toward slavery in Mauritania?

It is definitely not because of any economic or strategic considerations,

that

the rest of the world does not help to eradicate this evil practice.

In my opion, the most relevant factors are:

l There is little inter-African communication on cultural or political

issues.

Otherwise, Africans would have realized, that the slaveholders consider all

blacks to be either tamed or potential slaves.

l This problem is a part of the Afro-Arab cultural conflict, which ranges

from

the Sudan by the Red Sea to Mauritania on the Atlantic Coast. This conflict

has a clear racial element which has been going on for more than a thousand

years. Both African and Arab leaders prefer not to talk about this dirty and

deadly north-south conflict within the south, because this would suggest a

lack of solidarity within the Third World. The traditional "imperialist North

versus exploited poor South" attitude in international relations could not be

sustained.

l The legacy of trans-atlantic slavery has left a collective and eternal

guilt in the European mind, which makes it difficult for European nations to

take a moral stand on condemning Arab slavery in Mauritania.

l Most European writers who have been to Mauritania belong to the romantics

who worship the magic of the desert and its rough and violent social order.

This love for the desert and the feudal system helps to preserve the evil

system in its racist form.



The Danish connection



One of the leading supporters and lovers of the Mauritanian desert society

was

Henrik Olesen of Denmark.

Olesen was the local UN boss, who preferred to be called 'Le Patron'. He

closed his eyes, ears and conscience to the most brutal violation of human

rights until one afternoon in June 1989, when Mauritanian security police

stormed the UN offices to arrest, undress, torture and deport his black

Mauritanian finance director, Mr. Abdoul Diallo, and his personal secretary,

Miss Roukhaya Ba, to Senegal.

When Henrik Olesen protested in a letter to the government, he was told to

withdraw the letter and shut up or get the hell out of the country.

He left without delay.

Was there any reaction from the UN or Denmark? Nothing but silence.

Another Dane who has been deeply involved with the Mauritanian regime is Poul

Sihm of the World Bank.

When Norway threatened to cut development aid to Mauritania in 1991, because

of the racist violation of human rights, Mr. Sihm sent a fax to the Norwegian

Ministry for Foreign Affairs with the following plea for the slaveholders:

"To stop this development [aid] would, in the eyes of someone who has been

intimately involved in the [Arab owned] livestock sector of Mauritania since

1983 and as such has visited the country at least two times a year, be a

great

mistake."

(Fax number 2791/1, October 24, 1991, by Mr. Poul Sihm).



Liberation struggle



What all this means is, that Abdi and his 800,000 fellow slaves should not

expect much solidarity and support from the Danes, nor other world leaders.

As another slave called Bilal told Le Monde in 1990, the slaves have to carry

out their own liberation struggle to the inevitable victory of justice over

injustice.

Time, history, demography and justice are on the side of the victims of this

brutal practice.

In the meantime, Abdi will work with no pay and without complaining, while

his

master sleeps deeply into the Middle Ages.



For further information on slavery, human rights, the general situation and

latest development in Mauritania, you are welcome to contact the author who

is

a teacher at the International College in Helsingr:



Garba Diallo, Montebello Alle 1,

DK-2000 Helsingr, Denmark.

Fax 49 21 21 28





***********************************



We close our eyes



Few people are aware of the exsistence of Mauritania. Even fewer know of the

continued practice of slavery in that country, which the French author,

Roland-Pierre Paringaux, calls "The Desert of the Slaves".

But, most world leaders, development aid workers and anyone who has set foot

on Mauritanian soil, are aware that slavery is as widespread as the shifting

sand dunes in and around the capital, Nouakchott.

For example, hardly any public or private office is without one or more

slaves

attached to it to make tea, or clean the cars of the white Moors who occupy

the leading positions.

The same slave system apply to nearly all Mauritanian diplomatic missions

abroad, including the United Nations.

In the October 1994 issue of the UNESCO-magazine The Courier, George Thullen

reports on the full knowledge about slavery in Mauritania. Both the 'UN

Working Group on Slavery' and The International Labour Organization, ILO,

have

received reports on the continued and massive exploitation of slave labour in

Mauritania.

In England and Canada, an NGO named 'Anti-Slavery International' is seeking

to

eliminate all forms of traditional and modern slavery.



Anti-Slavery International can be contacted in London at tel: (+44) 171 924

955 55











***********************************

Djembe

Norrebrogade 13, 1.th

DK-2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

Tel: (+45) 35 36 20 09

Fax: (+45) 31 35 11 96

E-mail:

http://www.djembe.dk/

Giro: 8 71 75 75



************************************

Djembe is published quarterly by DAPAMDA (Danish Association for Promotion of

African Music, Drama & Art ) in association with the Danish World Music

Association



Djembe is an independent magazine covering African & cross culture as well as

the Scandinavian stage of world music & dance.



Feel free to quote or reproduce any article in Djembe under condition of

stating source

Photos are strictly copyright of photographer. Contents of articles are

purely

the opinion of the author



* cross culture * Africa in Scandinavia * world music *

afro-latin-arabic-asian * dance * drama * cultural news from Africa * art *

fashion * literature * film * sport * debate *

(NB: So far, app. 50-70 percent of the articles are in Danish)

_______________________________________________________



If there is any one interested in writing an essay in Djembe, just feel free

to

either send it to me or to

in the one of the coming issues.



Best regards to all.

Momodou Camara

____________________________________________

Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

____________________________________________

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





GAMBIA-L Digest 40Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fwd: If only it was realby KTouray@aol.com 2) Greetingsby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 3) Re: Fwd: If only it was realby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 4) COMMENTARYby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 5) Re: Greetingsby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 6) Re:COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACYby TSaidy1050@aol.com 7) Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACYby binta@iuj.ac.jp 8) Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACYby Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 9) Re: COMMENTARYby "Famara A. Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 09:52:57 -0500
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: If only it was real

In a message dated 96-10-27 09:14:12 EST, KTouray writes:

Forwarded message:
Subject: If only it was real
Date: 96-10-27 09:14:12 EST
From: KTouray
To: Gambia-1@u.washington.edu

Recently after a hard day's work i came home and slumped on my couch. For about three hours i was immersed in an incredible world of fantasia. Here is how it went:
The year was 1997 and i was back home in Churchill's Town for Christmass vacation. Gambia-l,

I am forwarding the discussions Dr. Nyang and I had before. I hope you find them interesting and now worht of discussion.

Lamin.

On Wed, 16 Oct 1996 15:20:08 -0400 (EDT), Sulayman Nyang wrote...
From:Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
Brother Lamin, your two questions are relatedand should not be separated. Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 21:20:19 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang"
To: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: observation on Musa's posting

Lamin,

Thank you very much for a well written contribution. I think you've partly answered Tony's question about the "Banjul Mafia". Thanks to to the other list members for their contributions. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 52) some interesting islamic links!by Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 53) Re: why are there slaves in Africa ?by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 09:52:57 -0500From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: If only it was realMessage-ID: < 961027095256_1146942784@emout05.mail.aol.com In a message dated 96-10-27 09:14:12 EST, KTouray writes:<< Gambia-1@u.washington.edu >>---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: If only it was realDate: 96-10-27 09:14:12 ESTFrom: KTourayTo: Gambia-1@u.washington.edu Recently after a hard day's work i came home and slumped on my couch. Forabout three hours i was immersed in an incredible world of fantasia. Here ishow it went:The year was 1997 and i was back home in Churchill's Town for Christmassvacation. My sister fixing some light snacks for the family and a few friendswho gathered to pass the mildly cool Hammertan evening. My neighbor Kemo whowas ensuring that every round of snack was appropriately watered down with acorresponding round of Attaya suggested that we turn on the TV to catch the5.00 news. He had learned earlier in the day that parliament has decided toconvene a special session to debate the budget the for fiscal 1998. Theanchor began thus:' Good evening everybody and thank you for joining us forthis special edition of GTV I am your host Ahmadou Bah. In the studio today iam joined by three distinguished panelist to help us analyse today'sdeliberations and what it means to you the tax payers , but first we gostraight to the floor of parliament on Independence drive where GTV's SohnaMboob joins us with a live update....Sohna...'Well Amadou it has been withoutdoubt the most intense debate this body has ever seen.The session began whenthe govt presented it's budget at about ten this morning after twisting thearms of some maverick members of their own party who felt that the gov't didnot go far enough in boosting spending in some public sector projects.However with only 18 seats in parliament it was clear that the gov't was upfor a rough battle. The first and fiercest salvo of critisism came from UDPrepresentative Bintou Njie(Banjul central) a deficeit hawk and strongproponent of private enterprise.She accused the gov't of practicing VOODOOeconomics by making budgetary projections that relied not on revenues thatthe gov't can reasonably raise but rather on anticipated grants .aid or loansto be negotiated in the future. She called the proposal reckless and lackingsubstance.She promised that her party which has 11 seats in parliament wouldwork around the clock to defeat the proposal. Following her wasrepresentative Omar Beyaye (kombo south) the PDOIS point man on the economy.He began by chastising the gov't for doing far too little to develop what hecharacterised as the two most important sectors of our economy: reexporttrade and tourism.He thumped the podium repeatedly asserting that the bestway to boost gov't revenues both in the short and long run is for theadministration to embark on concrete proposals aimed developing the swath ofprestine beaches along the Atlantic coast so that by the year2002 the entirearea from Bakau to Gunjur is lined with dozens of hotels creating tens ofthousands of jobs. He also said the gov't must make The Gambia thecommercial hub of the region by expanding the port facilities and attractingfinancial instituions to build a dynamic reexport trade. He concluded thatthe gov't's proposals as presented lacks the vision necessary to lead thenation into the next century and hence his party which has 8 seats could notsupport it.The rest of the debate was dominated by an alliance ofindependents totalling 7 members who indicated that might be inclined tosupport the gov't's proposals if the gov't was willing to incorporate theiramendment to phase out the military as an institution in three years. It iswidely believed that the gov't regards that as anathema. With such wideranging views about the way the gov't raises and spends money it is notimmediately clear what consensus would be reached or how long it would taketo reach. The accountant generals office has announced this afternoon thatit's ability to get money from the banks to pay the gov'ts bills includingsalaries and vendor accounts would expire at the end of the month exactly 5days from today. This could mean salaries and one by six bonuses forchristmass could be delayed....back to you Ahmadou in the studio'...'Thankyou Sohna...GTV's Sohna Mboob live from parliament. Now joining me in thestudio to make sense of all these are three distinguished panelists: AbdouKarim Davies is a senior accountant at the accounting firm of Panel KERRFOSTER , Mam Alieu Jobe is a senior economist at the CHAPTEH GROUP aconsulting firm with clients in SENEGAL,GUINEA,MALI and IVORYCOAST andjournalist Ebrima Ceesay a senior editor for the observer newspaper. MrDavies let me begin with you ....you have seen the gov't's proposal andactually ran the numbers on it ...what do you make of it? First of all it isa dramatically more ambotious plan than anything we have ever seen in termsof gov't expenditure on the public sector. for example the plan envisions asix fold increase in teacher salaries in the next five years almost threetimes the rate of inflation.What is not clear is how the gov't woulddefinately comeup with the necessary revenue to offset these increaseswithout widening the already gaping budget deficeit'. 'Mam Alieu what is yourtake on this?'' My initial reaction is one of guarded optimism in that theincreased spending would help spur an otherwise sluggish econmy. On the otherhand the proposal may lead to an interest rate hike of the gov't falls shortthe projected revenues and is forced to print more money to keep it'sexpensive commitments. The tax incentives in the proposal especially the onefor foreign investors is a well thought out one . A long complaint of someof our own clients have been the relatively high taxation rate for foreigncompanies.I think we may as well see a steady stream of outside investors ifthe tax incentive part of the proposal survives the current round ofnegotiations.' 'Ebrima are we seeing a theatrical display of politicalbrinkmanship or are members on different planes in terms of their vision forthis country as we enter the next century?' ' I believe what we have seen asunprecedented as it may be is a little bit of both. For the first timememebers are staking out on positions that are clearly designed to advancetheir vision for the country. Most members however are positioning themselvesto be able to leverage gov't negotiators when it comes down to working outthe details of the bill where specific spending priorities are earmarked. Inthe end what you will get is a mosaic of a proposal that would reflect thevarious positions taken by the different parties allowing each side to saythey got their way. This is the essence of participatory democracy and thepeople of this country are better off for it.''With that we come to theconclusion of this edition of GTV news at 5.00. I want to thank my guests anddon't forget to join us tonight at ten for a special edition of JAKARRLOHwhen our reporter goes undercover to expose bribery and theft involvingcustom officers at the international airprot. Good night'.When i woke up and realised i was in the county of Baltimore instead ofChurchill's town, i was filled with a sense regret that this is just fantasyon my part .I have ever since convinced myself that i will be an eternaloptimist and believe that our nation would soon reflect this wonderful dreamof mine. I suspect most of you share this view.------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 14:08:41 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 199610271908.OAA15469@acmex.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello everybody...... It's a pleasure to be a part of this groupRaye SossehGWW School of Mech. Eng.Georgia Tech.------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 14:19:25 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: If only it was realMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961027140227.4483A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi gambia-l,I think Karamba's "fantasia" should be more appropriately called"the reality that never was". The Gambia people deserve freedom andaccountability from their government.On another account I would like Mr. Connors to give us ANYevidence that Jammeh has in fact developed The Gambian economy. He maybuild all the arches he wants but the simple fact is that more Gambiansare unemployed today than there were before he overthrew the Jawara govt.For eg, the Gambian economy contracted by 6% in the first year of thisillegal government and this figure from the Gambian govt ! Jammeh is fastwrecking the economy and we are supposes to be grateful for this and not"overcriticized" him ?????? And where is the correlation betweencriticizing a government and not working for the betterment of a country ?I would in fact say that the opposite is true; beware of the man who doesnot criticize his government.From the prevalence of Jammeh's decrees trying to ensure that noone runs for the parliamentary elections, it is clear that as Amadou putit, he is merely hiding his uniform and remain the blood-thirsty tin potdictator.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Oct 1996 18:26:09 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: COMMENTARYMessage-ID: < 01IB54NWPZ2Q8XSJXI@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITFELLOW MEMBERS:Recently, members have been writing on the issue of slavery in Africa themost barbaric form of cruelty to man since creation. It is hard to imaginethat after all what the Arican continent went through during the slave-tradecarried out by the West, Africans continued to enslave one another. Folks youknow, to be enslaved is cruel, but to be enslaved by your own people is the verybottom of cruelty. This is outrageous and I join all those who have condemnedthe continued practise of slavery in its totallity.This just goes beyond the pale for some of us residing in this country asAfricans when asked about the existence of slavery in the black continent.In situations like this, one always find himself cornered and disoriented forlack of an answer.Mark you, this is not the only issue that Africans have beenfalling prey due to their own actions and I believe much of it, is caused bygreed and ignorance.The economic forecast for Africa in the 21st century is very grim and I wonderhow that economic review on Africa posted by one of the members show a growthrate of over 4%. It is good to have these figures as a measure of economicwell-being of society but the critical test remains to be that are real livesbeen affected positively as these numbers show. In my view, the average Africanfarmer is poorer today than the pre-independence era. I believe our politicianshave a great deal of role in Africa's dismal economic state, but there is ahidden hand.These are the hands of some vintage bereaucrats stationed inWashington D.C,....precisely the World Bank and IMF. Personally, I believethe policies of these two institutions have been a disaster for Africa andmore seriously the armchair African economists and their finance ministerswho attend these policy meetings in Washington with the only agenda in theirmind, what gifts to buy for their concubines . The Bank knows the quality ofthese officials, as a result, they instruct them as first grade pupils.My friends, what I want to underscore here is that, for Africa to lift itselfout of this economic predicament, we need to define the terms of engagementwith the World Bank and the IMF and doing so would mean a complete overhaulof our bureaucratic representation. Interestingly, no body seems to bereflecting on African bureaucrats they are worse than the politicians. I knowthe ones we have in The Gambia, the BANJUL MAFIA as they are known then inthe Jawara regime.In my view , this is the group that overthrew Jawara withtheir dubiuos and clandestine activities. Sadly, Jawara failed to take actionagainst them and now the rest is history.Folks if you all take a microscopiclook around Jammeh you will find them positioning themselves ready tocontinue their nefarious agenda with vengeance. The punch line is thatcorruption in the Jammeh regime would be more pronounce than the erstwhileregime and there are vivid indications to suppoort this.In my view, there is nothing Jammeh can do he is still surprised and wonderingif where he is at now is real or not. Philosophers argue that the radius ofa man's knowledge determines the circumference of his activities. In Jammeh'scase this is RES IPS LOQUITURE.------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Oct 1995 05:14:13 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 309191F5.6525@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitRaye Sosseh wrote:> Hello everybody...... It's a pleasure to be a part of this group> Raye Sosseh> GWW School of Mech. Eng.> Georgia Tech.Raye!This does not seem to say much as a way of introduction, does it?! Butwelcome anway!! I am sure you will soon unlearn your shyness.Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 08:04:41 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: < 961028080440_1281169643@emout12.mail.aol.com Sarian,Sorry for the delay in responding to your insightful questions and comments.I will try my best to clarify certain point of contention in my earlierposting.Taking our cultural, historic, political and economic differences with theWest in to consideration, one can see that democracy in The Gambia inparticular and Africa in general cannot be the exact replica of what it is inthe West. Democracy cannot be imposed on people, it has to acquired over aperiod of time. Depending on the cultural and historical period of a nation,it will metamorphose in a mould that will reflect the cultural, political andother realities of the people concerned. Whether we admit it or not, orwhether we perceived to be right or wrong, the fact that 85% of Gambians areMuslims for instance, will have some implication on the type and shape ofdemocracy we will eventually adopt. Some traditional believes and practicessuch as "mas-laha," "sutura", "yeaugh", etc. will one way or the other affectour version of democracy. Whether all these facts are positive or negative,history will tell us.We can draft the best constitution on earth, but when it comes time toimplement the theories, we will implement them to fit the realities ofGambian society. The present constitution is not perfect, but with a strongNational Assembly, there could be some amendments that will make it moreacceptable to Gambians.If according to Sarian , from my posting she "deduce that the APRC are theones to define human rights for Gambians and what it should be compose of,and /or draw the line"; I am very sorry for that was not my intentions.Though the APRC is the majority party, it is not its intention to impose onGambians its meaning of human rights. This is one version of human rights.There is and will be other versions from different sectors of the society,and we will eventually come to a definition that will be accepted by allGambians. We are in a democracy, and we value democracy. It is thus theGambian people who will finally decide what human rights is. It is true thathuman rights is a universal concept, however, the APRC is basicallybroadening the definition to fit Gambian realities. The APRC is not limitingor narrowing the definition of human rights, and am sorry if this point wasnot clarified in my previous posting.It is not a question of saying we are different from the Westerners, this isa reality. Our evolutionary stage(socio-politico) does not allow us theluxuries of having free primary education, clean water supply, sufficientfood, etc. like Americans for instance. This is what I mean when I said thereare certain things the westerner would take for granted. It is not a questionof "being made to feel that the APRC are doing us a favour". The APRC iselected to serve the people and make The Gambia a better place. If thegovernment succeeds, the people should appreciate it and simply say "thankyou, job well done". This will be done by re-electing the APRC. Gambiansvoted for Jammeh because the great job the AFPRC deed.Going back to an earlier point, democracy is acquired over a length of time.It has to be integrated gradually to the point that it becomes part of ourtradition and culture. How long did it take the US for example to be wherethey are today? I believe it is over 200 years and even then Americandemocracy still has its flaws. America attained independence in 1776, howeverit took almost 200 years for women and blacks to be allowed to vote. I canguarantee It will far less time for us in The Gambia to establish aflourishing democracy .Africa is undergoing a socio-politico evolution, just as Europe and the USwent through. If you can remember, in the early 80s, out of 16 West Africancountries only 3 were not under military government( The Gambia, Senegal andIvory Coast). Presently only one(Nigeria) is under military rule in WestAfrica. If you recall, Latin America went through the same thing, in the 60sand 70s with types of coups and counter coups.We have the luxury of learning from the mistakes of the West, and to avoidthe loopholes in their democracies. I am sure in the final analysis, TheGambia will turn out to be a model democracy to be emulated by many.Peace.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Oct 1995 23:38:53 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: < 199610281440.XAA27731@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITombong,I pray that your last wish come true i.e., that the Gambia becomethe bastion of democracy and the envy of many. But how long shall thismarch take? Africa has been caught up in the democracy-military-democracy--(what next?)spiral. The web is broadening and its victimsmultiplying, among them the Gambia. Unless we realise ourselves andmove to heal our `mentalities', the spiral continues unabated. Forexample, when shall African `saviours' realise that assisting infreeing their compatriots from colonialism, dictatorships, corruptrulers should not give them a mandatory qualification to take thehelm? Our nationalists at the time of independence felt that way andassumed the leadership of the continent just to let us wallow insqualor and inferiority. Those who saved us from them had a `god-givenright' to lead (at least that is how they think)but with little to showfor it.In times of desperation, we say `only time will tell'.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 21:26:15 +0100From: Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMMENTARY:DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: < 327516E7.16E0@afrodite.hibu.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Sarian,> Sorry for the delay in responding to your insightful questions and comments.> I will try my best to clarify certain point of contention in my earlier> posting.> ..............................> We have the luxury of learning from the mistakes of the West, and to avoid> the loopholes in their democracies. I am sure in the final analysis, The> Gambia will turn out to be a model democracy to be emulated by many.> Peace.> Tombong SaidyHi !I believe the above is possible only if we can avoid the western terms, andthe west in general. Otherwise they will never leave us alone to make useof that luxury. The fact is they never accept their mistakes, no do theyaccept the presence of holes in their version of democracy. Instead theyenjoy geting into the habit of "debuging(infact here they do the opositeof debugging)" other's versions for pleasure and provacation. Once wediscover their mistakes and holes in their democracy, we should make use ofit and avoid discussions with them.I don't even think spending money to build hotels in the Gambia willprove a superb investment. This will make us more dependant on sun bathers,and thus be fallen in their deadly traps.Omar------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 23:21:06 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMMENTARYMessage-ID: < C6967E00F1@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Welcome to all the new members.Thanks to Musaand all the others for their contributions.Musa, you touched on different issues in your contribution. I willhowever limit my reply to the last part. I agree with you that thebureaucrats in The Gambia, were very corrupt. If I remember well,must of the people found guilty of corruption were civil servants.Some people believed that Jawara's name was tarnish by this people. Ido not think it's unfair, since Jawara was the political leader ofthe country and was suppose to give some kind of moral leadership.Many politicians were not found guilty of mass corruption becausethey let their "boy boys" do the dirty work for them. They just geta share of the cake. And Musa, don't tell me that Sir Dawda Jawarawas not aware of the corruption, because it was public knowledge.You stated in your piece that "corruption in the Jammeh regime wouldbe more pronounce than the erst-while regime and there are vividindications to support this" . I think this is very interesting. Whatare the indications you are referring to? For the interest of TheGambia, enlighten us. Expose those who are positioning themselves tocontinue their "nefarious" agenda. One of my hypotheses on corruptionin the Gambia, was the "signal effect" from the political leadership.And if you think that corruption will be worst under Jammeh, with allhis anti-corruption campaign, I will love to hear more about that.Thanks.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 21:02:20 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reply to FamaraMessage-ID: < 01IB6RE4FV768XR3TF@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITFamara thank you for your comments on my piece on African bureaucrats withparticular reference to our own in The Gambia. You are very right I did notmake certain points as clear as I would like myself due to time squeeze.As muchas I would commend you for making fair assessment of my piece you have equallyfailed to make some accurate interpretation of certain points I raised in thecommentary. To start with I did not say that Sir Dawda should not be blamed ofthe corruption that took place under his presidency in fact, if you read theposting again there is a line in which I stated that Jawara failed to takeaction against the group we are talking about. Clearly, this does not takeSir Dawda of the hook. My view is that had he introduced proper correctivemeasures against the Banjul MAFIA the country would not have been in the handsof lunatics as it is today. If there is one area I disagree with Sir Dawda ishis softness on the bad elements of his government. You will also agree with meFamara that this man Sir Dawda, did a lot of good for The Gambia and we all owehim a great deal of gratitude. My admonition to all the nagativists who onlyexplore the short commings of the man, should realise that we are all fallibleand that they should take time find the good and praise it.Regarding your request for me to espose the names of the corrupt officers we arediscussing, I am sorry I am not qualified to provide you with such information.But if you look around in the public and private sectors you can identify themvery easily.correction: pl note blamed for... and not blamed of.:they should take the time, find the good, and praise it.Famara, I am a little busy out of respect I thought I should reply. But Ipromise to complete it later.Musa.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 09:40:46 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTYMessage-ID: < 961029094045_1348304455@emout19.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,President Jammeh has granted an unconditional pardon to 11 securitydetainees. Most of them were detained since July 22, 1994. The Gambia is on apath of forgiveness, unity, reconciliation, and construction and as suchthere will be more releases in the very near future. The following have beengiven unconditional amnesty;1. Chief Superintendent, Sheriff Mbye2. Captain Mamat D. Cham3. Captain Momodou Marong4. Ex-Commissioner, Ousman Badjie5. Superintendent of Police, Harry Valentine6. Lieutenant Sheriff Gomez7. Corporal Momodou Barry8. Lance corporal Baboucarr Njie9. Lance Corporal Zakaria Darboe10. Private John Mendy11. Private Lamin SK DrammehAll charges pending in court or yet to be filed against the releaseddetainees are dropped.Captain Mamat D. Cham was the Minister of Information for less than 48 hoursin the first few days of the coup.Peace.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:12:34 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reply to FamaraMessage-ID: < 01IB7OMMRFT4006HBI@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT"Find the good and praise it" (used in Musa's posting) was also the lateAlex Haley's motto. It appeared on all his stationery!------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 17:31:44 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTYMessage-ID: <19961029163200.AAA5896@LOCALNAME>> Gambia-l,> President Jammeh has granted an unconditional pardon to 11 security> detainees. Most of them were detained since July 22, 1994. The Gambia is on a> path of forgiveness, unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such> there will be more releases in the very near future. The following have been> given unconditional amnesty;> 1. Chief Superintendent, Sheriff Mbye> 2. Captain Mamat D. Cham> 3. Captain Momodou Marong> 4. Ex-Commissioner, Ousman Badjie> 5. Superintendent of Police, Harry Valentine> 6. Lieutenant Sheriff Gomez> 7. Corporal Momodou Barry> 8. Lance corporal Baboucarr Njie> 9. Lance Corporal Zakaria Darboe> 10. Private John Mendy> 11. Private Lamin SK Drammeh> All charges pending in court or yet to be filed against the released> detainees are dropped.> Captain Mamat D. Cham was the Minister of Information for less than 48 hours> in the first few days of the coup.> Peace.> Tombong SaidyThanks for the above information which is a good sign but what aboutthe many political detainees who just disappear without being chargedor brought before a court.Just to name a few I can remember right now;1.Lamin Waa Juwara had been in detention since 1. February 1996.2. Mr. Ousman Sillah of the Youth Front was also said to be picked byunidentified persons on the 17 september, 1995.3. An old man from Gambisara, Alhajie Alfusainey Dukurah is also stilldetained without trial.The above three are not linked to the alledged PPP demonstratorsseven out of 25 of whom are charged for treason.The PR officer of UDP MR. Ebrima Pesseh Njie also disappeared sincethe 9th September 1996.I am aware that many innocent people had been detained after the 1981coup attempt but two wrongs can t make a right.Please I am appealing to President Jammeh to release all so called politicaldetainees.PeaceMomodou Camara*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:31:42 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ReplyMessage-ID: < 01IB7M6NJK5E8Y02YB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITSal, thank you for the issues you raised on my posting. However, I want tomake categorically clear that I have never made my relation with Sir Dawdato obscure my objectivity when it comes to national issues. I tried my verybest to be impartial but don't get me wrong, one always get the tendency insituations like this to support relatives that is ....human propensity. Ibelieve I made a point in the piece you are referring to that Sir Dawdacan't be taken off the hook since he was the head of state. Certainly, he hasto be held accountable and must take responsibility.By the same token, thisisuue alone must not torpedo all the good work Sir Dawda did for The Gambia.This is the core of my argument and if others feel to the contrary so be it.Folks, because of the spontaneous nature of these exchanges in the net,sometimes one makes his comments in a nonchalant way and we to understand thatwe have to understand that because of time factor it is impossible to explainfully every issue raised in these discussion. I must say however, that I feelsanctimonious of the views I have been expressing in this net work with absolutesincerity and for love of country.Sal to conclude with your point that Sir Dawda was the boss of the people we aretalking about, I certainly cannot respond to that because I am not the spoke-person of Sir Dawda. My only interest in this whole debate is that I'm seriouslyconcern for our country's future and every reasonble citizen should be equallyconcern.MUSA.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 13:22:32 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JAMMEH'S UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTYMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITombong,What exactly do you mean by "The Gambia is on a path of forgiveness,unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such there will be morereleases in the very near future"? Who is forgiving whom? Do you meanGambian citizens as a whole or do you mean president Jammeh? Since we nowhave a democracy, it is only fair that ALL detainees since July 22 (94)be released or tried by the legal system. Most of us don't even know thecrimes committed by these detainees. Can you please clarify this point?Thanks.Anna.*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************On Tue, 29 Oct 1996 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,> President Jammeh has granted an unconditional pardon to 11 security> detainees. Most of them were detained since July 22, 1994. The Gambia is on a> path of forgiveness, unity, reconciliation, and construction and as such> there will be more releases in the very near future. The following have been> given unconditional amnesty;> 1. Chief Superintendent, Sheriff Mbye> 2. Captain Mamat D. Cham> 3. Captain Momodou Marong> 4. Ex-Commissioner, Ousman Badjie> 5. Superintendent of Police, Harry Valentine> 6. Lieutenant Sheriff Gomez> 7. Corporal Momodou Barry> 8. Lance corporal Baboucarr Njie> 9. Lance Corporal Zakaria Darboe> 10. Private John Mendy> 11. Private Lamin SK Drammeh> All charges pending in court or yet to be filed against the released> detainees are dropped.> Captain Mamat D. Cham was the Minister of Information for less than 48 hours> in the first few days of the coup.> Peace.> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 14:01:13 -0500From: Wildkumba@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 961029140112_1180757569@emout09.mail.aol.com Hi Raye, welcome.Agi Kumba------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 20:38:49 GMT+1From: famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu, Subject: Re: Reply to FamaraMessage-ID: < DBE2B450D3@amadeus.cmi.no Hello Musa,Thanks for the swift reply. Some points are now clear. I am lookingforward to "part two".Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 20:52:22 GMT+1From: famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Reply to FamaraMessage-ID: < DC1C5C07DA@amadeus.cmi.no On 29 Oct 96 at 11:12, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> Date sent: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:12:34 -0500 (EST)> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Reply to Famara> "Find the good and praise it" (used in Musa's posting) was also the late> Alex Haley's motto. It appeared on all his stationery!Dr. Janneh,I have no problems with Jawara or any person for the goodthey do. The problem with Sir Dawda and the PPP is that, one has to"struggle" hard to find some of these good, if one takes intoconsideration that they have been in power for more than 30 years. Ifyou remember well, I praised Fafa Jawara, for not continuing thetribalistic mobilisation the PPP was based on. I also said in othercontexts that, we can accuse him of many things, but, the electionswere always peaceful. If I come across something positive about thePPP and Sir Dawda worth mentioning, I think I always do, as long asit is relevant. The problem is, as I said earlier there is not so verymuch of these good things. May be you can help me and the members ofGambia-l, with a list of the good things we always tend to ignore.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 21:06:23 GMT+1From: famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu, Subject: Re: ReplyMessage-ID: < DC582151D3@amadeus.cmi.no Brothers & Sisters,I did not get Sal's message. Can anyone forward it to me, please.On 29 Oct 96 at 11:31, JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Ed wrote:> Date sent: Tue, 29 Oct 1996 11:31:42 -0600 (CST)> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Reply> Sal, thank you for the issues you raised on my posting. However, I want to> make categorically clear that I have never made my relation with Sir Dawda> to obscure my objectivity when it comes to national issues. I tried my very> best to be impartial but don't get me wrong, one always get the tendency in> situations like this to support relatives that is ....human propensity. I> believe I made a point in the piece you are referring to that Sir Dawda> can't be taken off the hook since he was the head of state. Certainly, he has> to be held accountable and must take responsibility.By the same token, this> isuue alone must not torpedo all the good work Sir Dawda did for The Gambia.> This is the core of my argument and if others feel to the contrary so be it.> Folks, because of the spontaneous nature of these exchanges in the net,> sometimes one makes his comments in a nonchalant way and we to understand that> we have to understand that because of time factor it is impossible to explain> fully every issue raised in these discussion. I must say however, that I feel> sanctimonious of the views I have been expressing in this net work with absolute> sincerity and for love of country.> Sal to conclude with your point that Sir Dawda was the boss of the people we are> talking about, I certainly cannot respond to that because I am not the spoke-> person of Sir Dawda. My only interest in this whole debate is that I'm seriously> concern for our country's future and every reasonble citizen should be equally> concern.> MUSA.------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 00:11:17 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GCE O-Level ResultsMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961030051117.331fa2f0@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I forwarded the GCE O-Level results to a statistician friend who was a PeaceCorps teacher at Armitage HS. He sent back this interesting analysis:> Hi Andy!> Thanks for passing along the test results and no I hadn't seen them.> (No one tells me anything!) Wow! Definitely some interesting results.> The interpretation I get is as follows: Although the general summaries> are important in getting a job, the subjects which are most looked at> are English and Maths. My understanding is that (assuming you have no> connections) you have to do well (1 or 2 and nothing lower) on both of> these papers to be considered for positions. (The employment ads that> I recall seeing in The Observer would bear this out). Given that we> don't have THAT data, the next best thing is to look at the Division> One Distinctions and the Division Ones. Once again, anything lower is> chancy w.r.t. securing employment. On that basis, I computed some> simple percentages and ranked the schools as follows:> Rank School # of Candidates # of Distinctions Percentage of> (excluding absentees) + Division Ones Div. One + Dists> 1 Fatima 89 41 46.1%> 2 Nusrat 222 91 41.4%> 3 St. Augie's 149 55 36.9%> 4 Armitage 80 14 17.3%> 5 Tahir 71 11 15.5%> 6 Bottrop 56 8 14.3%> 7 Nasir 68 8 11.8%> 8 St. Pete's 89 8 9.0%> The biggest surprises are clearly Fatima and St. Peter's. Fatima leads> all breakdowns (highest percentage of Distinctions etc.) -- nice job!> If the Division Twos are tossed in, St. Peter's jumps to 4th place --> but clearly this is a disappointing performance. My Armitage did not> fare too badly -- in recent years they've had better classes and> they've had worse. Clearly the gap between Armitage and the top 3 is> significant. (I taught these students Maths in Form 2 and Stats in> Form 3, so I'll be curious to find out who did what.)> If you do get results from the other schools, please pass them on to> me. I would expect that Gambia High's result would be comparable to> the top 3 schools.> Good luck in your studies. Talk to you later!> Richard------------------------------Date: 30 Oct 1996 08:17:20 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign....Message-ID: < 341700541.9960983@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---From: Momodou CamaraDate: 29/10/96 18:39Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign Against RepeatKillers- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 28-Oct-96 ***WEST AFRICA-HEALTH: Cross-border Campaign Against Repeat KillersBy Brahima OuedraogoOUAGADOUGOU, Oct 28 (IPS) - Between February and July this year,an average of about three people died every 60 minutesfrom meningitis in West Africa.And meningitis is not the only killer. This year, like lastyear and the years before, cholera, yellow fever and measles have also caused thousands of deaths in the region.Now the World Health Organisation (WHO) and West Africannations ''are coming together to say that that's enough,'' according to Kamifitiye Deomathias, head of the WHO's campaignagainst disease.They agreed Friday to set up a sub-regional epidemiologicallaboratory in Abidjan, step up their cooperation in the fight against disease and take measures to improve the capacityof local health workers to contain epidemics.Under the agreement, the WHO will create a sub-regionalsecurity stock of medicines and vaccines so that speedy action can be taken as soon as epidemics break out. The UN agencywill also train district and village health workers to identify epidemics in their early stages.Under the agreement, which capped an Oct. 21-25 meeting on'The Prevention and Control of Epidemics in West Africa'--organised here by the WHO -- district laboratories are to beset up to prevent health workers from having to travel more than 50 km to analyse samples.''It's totally unacceptable that our people should experiencea repeat of the problems they had with epidemics of meningitis, cholera and measles in 1996,'' explained WHO directorgeneral for Africa, Ibrahim Samba.Between February and July, cerebro-spinal meningitis -- anailment in which the tissues enclosing the brain and the spinal cord become infected and swollen -- killed 16,000 WestAfricans in what the WHO described as the worst outbreak ofthe disease in 16 years. The worst affected countries wereBurkina Faso, where a third of the casualties were registered, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.Although meningitis repeatedly strikes the four countries inthe dry season around February, the health authorities only react after people have died even though, according to theWHO, the technological means of combatting the disease are at the disposal of their authorities.However, Dr. Abel Bicaba, Burkina Faso's director general ofhealth, attributed the slow reaction to the centralisation of facilities in cities. ''It's difficult,'' he said.''Before the samples arrive at central level for analysis, there is a significant number of deaths.''Another 50,000 people in the sub-region contracted cholera inthe first nine months of this year. About 4,000 of themdied, according to the WHO. ''Cholera has become an almostpermanent problem,'' said Dr. Ndikuyeze Andre, the WHO's regional adviser in charge of monitoring epidemics.WHO studies found that the handling of infected corpseswithout adequate protection was at the root of the spread ofcholera from capital cities to rural areas in various WestAfrican countries.The only way to avoid the spread of cholera, for which thereis no vaccine, is to improve hygiene, noted Ndikuyeze and Bicaba. ''The war against cholera involves educating andinforming (people) so that they keep their environment cleaner,'' said Bicaba.The list of epidemics includes yellow fever, which recentlystruck Mali and the northern part of Benin, leading the authorities in neighbouring Burkina Faso to vaccinate people inits border provinces.Then there are measles -- 2,000 dead out of 100,000 infectedpeople in West Africa in the first nine months of 1996 -- and Lhasa fever, whose symptoms are high fever andhaemhorraging, and which left more than 300 West Africans dead,74of them in Sierra Leone.Last week's meeting was attended by health experts from theWHO, Medicins Sans Frontiere (MSF-Doctors Without Borders), Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea,Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal,Tchad, and Togo.It was not the first time West African officials got togetherto discuss the sub-region's health problems, but therewas something new about the encounter: for the first time,interior ministers participated.They were invited because of the idea that close cooperationbetween government departments was needed for awarenesscampaigns to curb diseases to work.''The fight against disease is not exclusively the affair ofhealth authorities, it's a collective responsibility,''stressed Kamifitiye. (end/ips/bo/jm/kb/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 09:57:52 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reply to FamaraMessage-ID: < 01IB90AYFOCG006HHE@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITFamara:you may have misunderstood the purpose of my posting. I merely stated thatthe phrase used by Musa in his response to you is also the late Alex Haley'smotto (WAS not "is"). ---Find the good and praise it----I am not the least concerned about Dr. Fafa Jawara's image.Amadou------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:03:18 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 30OCT96.11939443.0058.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU in the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.Some of our postings are really insulting and I think we got to know howto select our words. A leader no matter how efficient or inefficienthe or she is should be given a maximum credit of respect. In the hereafter, the ruler will be questioned how he ruled and the subject will alsoquestioned how he adhere and repect the ruler. Therefore ruler needs tobe honored. Please eradicate LUNATIC for a better one.Afterall why do you think that Jawara deserved our respect but Yayado not( i'm sorry if you don't mean that). Yes Jawara did a lot of things for the Gambia according to you, but I think Yaya deserves more respect from Gambians in terms of achievement. What do you think.Both of them ( Jawara and Yaya) assume that office in other to helpGambia develop, but Jawara failed and Yaya is on the verge of succeeding. Let's therefore wish him good luck and help him in his undertakingsThat is why I urge those of us done with schooling to go home joinYaya and theGambian Gambians in their effort of development.REMEMBER( a leaf that was blown aloof by the wind will definitelycome back to mother earth).BUBU BOJANG (BADA)------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:28:03 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 30OCT96.12385063.0058.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Famara,Maybe you were away from the Gambia for a couple of years, so youonly know about elections during Jawara's regime from heresays.I want to belief that there were more problems then than now in termsof election irregularities and detension of people and even violence.To say a few, I am from Gunjur in kombo south and belief me a week priorto elections hundreds of police were always stationed in that villageto keep the order down between the PPP and NCP supporters but this neverthe problem since the police would only detaine NCP supporters even though they are not at fault. Violence would continue to the third weekafter election. This was so of many other villages. Is this peaceful?Myselfwas a victim of this harassment,as NCP supporter, I was nearlyexpelled from Gambia college 'cos of my support for the opposition.Mbemba Jatta would only make sure civil servants lost their jobs ifthey were not in support of him. Was this peaceful?Got to go to class. To be continuedBUBA Bojang------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 12:31:34 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 01IB90YIAZPE8Y2YCG@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITI want to state one more time that I stand steadfastly by the ideas expressedin my postings and Buba your out-cry would not make me change my wording ordescribtion ( if you will ) of the renegade regime in Banjul.I want to explain to you why the regime in Banjul should not be recognised:(1) when the military came to power about two years ago, the main reason theygave for seizing power was corruption, accountability and transparency;(2) that they are a military with a difference, meaning that they are differendfrom other coup makers in the region;(3) all the members of the ruling military council immediately abandoned theirmilitary salaries and assumed salaries commensurate with the civilian positionsthey hold at the time;(4) the AFPRC muzzled its will on the central bank and tap into their reserve,and other parastatals to buy weapons with no accountability;(5) AFPRC accused Jawara for staying in power too long the first absurd thingthey did was to remove the term limit from the bogus constitution which theydictated from the out set;(5) the slaughter of innocend soldiers on nov.11 '94, on the simple reason thatthey posed a threat to the regime, it was simply a purge;(6) the killing of Koro Ceesay and the disappearance of Lamin Waa Juwara withoutexplanation;(7) the late disclosure of the constitution before the referendum for fear ofthe people voting it down if the content becomes clear to them;and the list goes on and on......For these reasons and-albeit the ones I don't have time for constitute a reasonbeyond biblical scale to describe the government in Banjul as a renegade or arogue government and I stand unapologetic to no one.I talked about the BANJUL MAFIA in the previous postings but what I omittedis that Jammeh is now in cahoot with this group. This is one of the strengthsof this clandestine group they fit any system that comes by. They killedJawara. The unfortunate group once again are the MANDINKA INTELLIGENTSIA. Theyhave been marginalised before and they will be exterminated now. The caseof Amadou Sanneh the former accountant general is a living example.To those of you who are accusing UDP of purveyors of triabalism you don'tthe raison d'etre of the very existence of the sons of "SANTOTO" is in question.YOU HAVE TO BE FAMILIAR WITH THE POLITICS OF THE GAMBIA TO UNDERSTAND WHAT I'MTALKING ABOUT.MUSAVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:14:04 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Banjul MafiaMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961030110852.27615B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICan anybody give information to the list about the Banjul Mafia. My lackof knowledge about this group is probably due to the fact that I have notlived in The Gambia for quite a while. Who are the members ? What type ofbusiness are they engage in and how do they acquire their funds to financetheir goals and activities ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 11:27:15 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Question for TombongMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961030111416.27615C-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOne of the postings last week mentioned that the amount of deposit foreach candidate in the forthcoming December Parliamentary elections hasbeen increased from 200 dalasis to 5000 dalasis per candidate. Besidesthe implicit and obvious reasons being to stifle opposition by minimizingthe numbers of opposition members of parliament, what is the rationale forsuch a move. Are these deposits refundable or non refundable ?In light of the fact that the opposition parties will in alllikehood be financially unable to field candidates in all theconstituencies, I will like to know where does the APRC gets its finances,assuming that public ( government ) and private properties are separateentities ?I will be grateful if Tombong or anyone else can respondto my query.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 15:25:25 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 199610310624.PAA05320@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMusa, my pal,Perhaps you should let others defend the so-called good name of SirDawda. The more YOU take a shot at it, the more you riase oureyebrows. You talked about what you and many others called the`Banjul Mafia'. However, the shape and nature of this descriptionhas always been blurred. Hardly anyone can define the constituents ofthis group. Furthermore, Musa, when did you become aware of theexistence of such a group? You were close to the Old Dad, but did youmake any effort to sensitise him on the existence of this `Mafiagroup'? You talked about the sidelinig of the `Mandinka Intelligensia'today as if these people were any better under Jawara. You statementsmacks of tribal(regional) sentiments and we do not really have aplace for that on this List. Both you and Famara are now guilty of thesame crime. I think this is the reason why many of us decided to stayout of your(Famara before and now you) way.Our country is at a cross-road. Many of our neighbours chose thewrong route and the consequences of their choice is glaring. Comparedto other countries and given the meagre resources of our nation, SirDawda would come out top as a good leader. But that is only one way oflooking at this coin. If we flip it around and do a time seriesanalysis as opposed to the cross-sectional comparison I referred toabove, the PPP regime's record is not rosy especially after 1981.The bottom started to drop out with the failure of the Asset EvaluationCommission started by Fafa Mbye. A parallel disaster was the way thefunds we received after the coup of July 1981 were handled. I neednot elaborate. To cap all this, Gambian civil servants became therichest people in our midst. At least that was the way they werecharacterised by the common man. Discipline in the civil servicetook a dive, respect for authority suffered as they gave way to thepompous saying `it is who you know and not what you know'.We have said this before and I need to state it again. I am evenembarrassed that the first set of people to remind us about it are ournon-Gambian colleagues on the List. It is time for us to look ahead;the dissecting of the Jawara era and what it brought to us(good or bad)should now be left to Historians to analyse. The more compelling taskwe have is how our country can forge ahead. The 21st century is here.Africa is perhaps written off by the rest of the world, but thoseAfrican countries that make no effort to put their act together will bemore than written off. Let us move ahead.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:49:47 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Question for TombongMessage-ID: < 961031084945_1248073638@emout18.mail.aol.com Tony,We need to remember that the increase deposit for the National Assemblyelections was done by the PIEC. The PIEC stated that due to the fact thatthey spent far more than they budgeted for during the presidential elections,the deposit has to be raised to meet expected expenditure. The deposits arerefundable, and a candidate needs to have certain percentage of the votes inother for him or her to get the deposit back.If you like to know where or how the APRC gets its finances, you should writeto Mr. Yankuba Touray, who is the party chairman. His address and fax numberis belowMr. Yankuba TourayChairman, APRC72 Gloucester StreetBanjul, The Gambia.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:49:52 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 961031084952_1449278502@emout03.mail.aol.com Musa,You should know better, tribalism and sectionalism have no place in TheGambia. Instead of branding people with such names as ‘Banjul Mafia’ and‘Mandinka Intelligentsia’, we should be looking for ways of uniting Gambianswith the aim of developing the country. This is a dangerous path you we aretaking. We can voice out our differences, but please let us not engage inactivities that will promote divisions in The Gambia. We are all one and thesame people, and due to the long history of intermarriage between thedifferent ethnic groups, there is no 100% Mandinka, Wollof, Jola or whateverethnic group one can thing of.It is our responsibilities to rid The Gambia of tribalism, sectionalism,nepotism, and all the negative ‘isms’ that will hamper The Gambia’sdevelopment.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:50:02 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: < 961031085001_1713289510@emout04.mail.aol.com Famara,Thank you for the comments and questions. The association of Franco to Jammehneeds some clarifications, which I will try to explain. Franco was a militaryleader and under him Spain witnessed great progressed. The Gambia progressedunder Jammeh too. This is where their similarity stops. May be I should havechosen a better analogy. Jammeh is a Pan-Africanist and has always been.I would like to let all list members know that the decision to joint the listis solely mine. President Jammeh has no knowledge of my writings on the list.Jammeh is familiar though with some of my views, and knows about my politicalthinking. I am a diplomat, but being a diplomat does not mean one should nothave political opinions. I am a civil servant, but I also have the freedom ofchoice to support any political party. Being a civil servant one should beloyal to the government of the day, which is the case with me. I was asupporter of the AFPRC even before I joined the government.I have a dual role in the list and they both intertwine. I am in Gambia-l asa concerned Gambian who has some positive contributions to make, but I amalso an employee of the government of the day and an APRC supporter. I try mybest to be objective on my analysis of the situation in The Gambia, and Ithink I have been successful to some extent.I belief we are looking for ways of making The Gambia a better place, and theonly difference is that we have different approaches to it. We should thusagree to disagree, we are in a democracy now.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:50:07 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMLY ELECTIONSMessage-ID: < 961031085006_1947352486@emout06.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,According to the PIEC, 5 political parties have registered for the NationalAssembly elections and they are APRC, UDP, PDOIS, NRP, and GDP(GambiaDemocratic Party). GDP is a new party and Sheikh Ceesay is the Chairman andPa M. Jabbi is the General Secretary.The nomination for National Assembly candidates is slated for November 14th,15th, and 16th, 1996. Candidates are expected to deposit D5,000.00 each andshould have 300 registered voters to support their nominations.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 15:09:12 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:elections and afterMessage-ID: <19961031140944.AAA18872@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,I must apologize to those who prefer short messages but I just feel toshare the news with all on the list._______________________________________________________________________Below is an article from the last issue of FOROYAA No.40/96 of 24-31October, 1996.PRESIDENT-ELECT JAMMEH IS YET TO ASSUME OFFICE AS PRESIDENT OF THESECOND REPUBLIC (WHY?)The invited guests took their seats at the independent Stadium.A festive air rulled the day. the day was 18 October, 1996. It isdubbed inauguration ceremony of the first president of the SecondRepublic.The riders led the President elect while horses accompanied themotorcade.Many people really felt that they were witnessing the assumption ofthe office of President of the Second Republic by President-electJammeh.The fact of the matter, however, is that the ceremony was notwhat it appeared to be. The ceremony was a face saving device. Inactual fact, President-elect Jammeh could not be sworn in to upholdand defend the Constitution of the Second Republic which he must dowhenever he assumes office as President of the Second Republic.The reason why this was the case is because of the fact that ifhe was sworn in as President of the Second Republic in line with the1996 Constitution, he would have provoked a constitutional crises. Toavoid this constitutional crises theauthorities held a ceremony toplease the guests but one which was short of an inauguration ceremonymarking the assumption of office of the President of the SecondRepublic. Are you confused? Well, allow us to clarify issues.Once we learned that an inauguration ceremony was scheduledfor 18 October, 1996, Halifa Sallah wrote a letter to thepresident-elect which was copied to the Acting Attony general andMinister of Justice, the Chief Justice, the Chairmand of the PIEC andthe Press indicating that if the President-elect assumes office asPresident of the Second Republic there will be a constitutionalcrises. the letter is published in the last issue of FOROYAA No.39/96of 17-24 October, 1996.Once the potential crises became evident, the government wasfaced with one of two options. It either had to cancell the wholeceremony and disappoint her invited guests or proceed with a ceremonywhich would fall short of swearing him as President of the SecondRepublic.Apparently, they chose to hold a ceremony just to furtherconfirm that the President-elect is the President-elect withouttaking oath to uphold and defend the 1996 Constitution so as to bringit into force.Let us now state the points raised by Halifa Sallah in hisletter and then proceed to show how the government tried to avoid aconstitutional crises by changing the essence of its inauguralceremony on 18 October, 1996.THE MAIN POINTS IN HALIFA SALLAH'S LETTERHalifa referred to paragraph 2 Schedule 2 which states categoricallythat "The person duly elected President of The Gambia in accordancewith the Elections Decree 1996 shall be the first President of theSecond Republic of The Gambia and shall assume office as President onthe date he or she is sworn in. The first President shall hold officeof President in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.This Constitution shall come into effect upon the swearing in of thefirst President."It was pointed out that as far as the Constitution isconcerned, th first President of the Second Republic had to assumeoffice once he or she is sworn in; that he or she had to hold officein acordance with the provisions of the Constitution; that theConstitution had to come into effect once he or she is sworn in.In short, if the President-elect had assumed office inaccordance with the provisions of this Constitution it would havebeen his duty to uphold and defend this Constitution as the supremelaw of The Gambia as established in section 61 of the Constitution.The President would have had to appoint a Vice President andSecretaries of State to excercise executive power, etc.It was pointed out that once the Constitution comes into forceonly the National Assembly would have the power to pass Bills.Section 100 states that "The legislative power of The Gambia shall beexcercised by Bills passed by the National Assembly and asserted toby the President."It was explained that once the Constitution comes into forceneither the council nor cabinet would have the power to make laws forthe country; that international treaties would also have to beratified by the National Assembly in accordance with section 79 ofthe Constitution. It was also pointed out that once the Constitutioncomes into force there can be no detention without trial; thataccording to section 19 of the Constitution, within three hours afterarrest one must be told why one is arrested and that within seventytwo hours one must be taken before a court or be released.Halifa Sallah pointed out that if the President -elect is swornin as President of the Second Republic, he would finnd it impossibleto govern without a National Assembly which cannot come into beinguntil after December after the National Assembly Elections.Apparently, the message was clear to the legal advisers of thegovernment. Hence, they took some legal steps to prevent the crisessituation.The President elect took oath.1. To be faithful and true to the Republic of The Gambia and dedicatehimself to the services and well being of the people of the republicof The Gambia.2. To bear true allegiance to the Republic of The Gambia, and to uphold thesovereignty and integrity of the Republic of The Gambia.What is clear is that from both oaths is that President-electJammeh did not swear to uphold and defend the Constitution of theSecond Republic and to act in accordance with its provisions.FOROYAA's OBSERVATIONWhat is, however, still puzzling is the statement in President-electJammeh's speach during the ceremony that "The new draft Constitutionhas been agreed for submission to the new National Assembly forfinalisation and adoption."This does not speak the language of the 1996 Constitutionwhich shall come into force once the first President of the Secondrepublic is sworn into office. It is therefore, important for allspeaches given by the President-elect to be vetted by legal advisersif there is any legal position to be communicated.______________________________________________________________In relation to a question raised by Tony on the issue ofdeposits of candidates to the National Assembly elections, here ispart of the above mentioned letter that Halifa Sallah wrote toJammeh and other authorities including the press.FOROYAA 39/96"You have been heard to claim that you stand for theempowerment of the people. Now, may I ask: What do you call a systemwhere the poor teacher or public servant who is qualified torepresent a given constituency is deprived by virtue of financialincapacity to stand as candidate? It is certainly not a system forthe poor. It is my view that the decision to raise the deposit ofcandidates for the National Assembly election from D200 to D5000serves as a fetter to the participation of genuine servants of thepeople in the political management of their country. This provisionneeds to be repealed if your gopvernment is not to be accused ofrelying on financial power to restrict the participation of poorwouldbe candidates in elections. The deposit of D200 ought to berestored or reduced. When large sums of money are required asdeposits, patronage must come into politics. In that respect,candidates will owe allegiance to patrons rather than theelectorate....A candidate for National Assembly election should not be subjected toother restrictions such as being resident in a constituency for oneyear to qualify to be elected to a national office...I hope you bear in mind that the National Assembly is designed tobe an effective tool to check the excercise of power by theexecutive inorder to avert misrepresentation. where this institutionis transformed into a talking shop where people go just to praisethe executive, the members of the executive must become complacentwith its mistakes or shortcomings. Good governance must ultimately bethe casualty.During the transition period, i did temper my comments toensure that they are not utilized to foster national disintergration.now that we have an elected government, it is the role of goodcitizens to criticize all shortcomings so as to prevent the type ofmisrepresentation that is likely to promote unconstitutionalintervention in our body politic."_______________________________________________________PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:26:03 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Lamin DrammehMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961031082212.30155A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHere comes the second part!!On Thu, 17 Oct 1996 16:15:32 JST +900, binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...>Dr. Nyang,>Words cannot express how much I have gained from your postings. More>and more, I have come to realise that education is an unending>process. Your unbiased and articulated way of thorough analysis has>won you my envy.>What made your this mail special to me is that nobody else found it>worthy of discussion. At least no other member of the List responded>to the question. Your response is not only timely, it has also lifted>my spirit knowing that there are others out there who care.>For me, our understanding of Africa's predicament and how it got into>this unfortunate situation is the first step to a better future.>Rationalising solutions will remain useless if we do not understand>where we were. The three or so reasons you outlined are quite apt.>They have raised my curiousity even further. For example, how do we>go about reversing the uncensored westernisation of our people; a>people who have come to equate western eating behaviours, food, and>lifestyle with perfect civilisation. Take our country as an example.>Today, you are considered a fool if you decide to live within your>salary. You may even not get a beautiful wife or a wife from a good>family; your family and friends put you under pressure and you may>even be ridiculed; education is subordinated to wealth(ill-gotten or>not). No wonder many of our youths suffer from the `nerves' syndrome.>In sum, we are presently in the negative zone. The reversal of these>ills will take us to level zero from which we can develop. Africans>need a lot of soul searching. Many of us cannot boast of a culture.>We are neither Western nor African; a total understanding of those we>copy seems to elude us, our own has receded beyond reach.>Finally, I think the western media has done us little good. Perhaps>my Aussie pal's knowledge is clouded by what he saw and read about us>since his childhood. But even when we rally to reverse this trend we>falter. Isn't it a shame on us the the Pan-African News Agency(PANA)>based in Dakar is still crawling as governments deliberately dig their>heels and renege on their financial commitments. PANA was supposed>to counteract the bad news on Africa but it has not. Perhaps only two>out of ten Africans know about its existence let alone its function.>Finally, finally(laugh), in my mindset, one of our greatest problems>has to do with our myopia. We do not have enough sense of the future.>The long term does not enter our decision process and hence, we have>never been prepared for eventualities. I consider this our major>pitfall. Far-sightedness is what the Asians have and this is what>distinguishes them from us.>Thanks for your valuable time and effort. With respect.>Brother Lamin.>PS: If you find our two comments interesting, please forward them to>the List. I think there are many of our people who need to read your>superb comments. Dr. Nyang, the merit of having luminaries like you>in our midst is to educate others. You have always risen to that>challenge. If it pleases you, I instead may send them.------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 08:33:25 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Dr Nyang to Lamin.Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961031082618.30155B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I am still curious to get a feedback on The Banjul Mafia, which I postedyesterday. Can anybody with information on them to please respond.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================Gambia-l,I am forwarding the discussions Dr. Nyang and I had before. I hopeyou find them interesting and now worht of discussion.Lamin.On Wed, 16 Oct 1996 15:20:08 -0400 (EDT), Sulayman Nyang wrote...>From:Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu >Brother Lamin, your two questions are relatedand should not be separated.>You wondered why Africa is poor and you thought that your Australian>friend did not mean to hurt your feelings. With respect to the second>question I have the following points to make. First of all, please note>that African poverty is not different from poverty in historical and>contemporary times.What differentiates poverty in contemporary Africa from>species of poverty elsewhere in the world or evenin ancient or>pre-colonial Africa lies in the nature of the global political,economic>and cultural systems impacting on modern Africans. The Africans of the>post colonial period are caught in the web of global politics. This has>resulted in their loss of political,economic and cultural control of their>societies and cultures. As a result they imitate more than they>create.Their leaders have not done anything to change this state of>affairs.By maintaining lifestyles which are based on the misappropiation>of limited incomes from African exports to the European and American>socieites, they set standards of conspicuous consumption which are>detrimental to their societies.This is one of the reasons for the>impoverisation of our people in Africa. The second reason for African>poverty lies in the failure of Africans to develop their own natural and>human resources. By maintaining the inherited colonial states without any>radical and significant transformations, they have allowed their economies>to be fully subordinated to foreign industrialists and>businessmen.Corruption of a few has led to the poverty of the majority.The>third reason for the African kind of poverty rests in our cultural>systems.Much as I celebrate African communalism,I would be the last to>suggest that we insist on collective sharing without any serious efforts>to increase productivity.This attitude has resulted in making successful>people the bearers of familial and clan burdens of responsibilities>without the benefits of the old principle of reciprocity. the present>erosion of this principle of reciprocity has made it difficult for the>people to improve their individual and collective wellbeing.Development>presupposes the synchronization of minds and bodies in a number of>areas.You do not need to make robots out of your citizenry,but in order to>develop your people you must make sure that their value system rewards the>hardworking and penalises the slothful.African cultures have mummified the>old value system that reinforced communalism.Let us move mummification to>the resurrection of the New Africa who appreciates community without>burdening and depriving the successful.The last point about Africa's>poverty is that Africans must learn not to consume what they do not>produce. They must also learn not to be culturally dominant to the point>that their lifestyles are not home-grown.These attitudes and behavioral>patterns have conspired to keep Africa and her peoples at the bottom of>the human social pyramid.Brother Lamin, let me know whether this message>adds to your body of knowledge about the African condition. Time does not>allow me to write a longer piece. Good luck and know that I really enjoy>your postings and occasional interventions when the temperature rises a>little bit. Keep the faith,------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 12:06:03 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961031114536.23801A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Musa,I find your following statement to be of great concern."The unfortunate group is once again the MANDINKA INTELLEGENTIA. They havebeen marginalised before and they will be exterminated now." This smacksof a tribal paranoia. No one is exterminating anyone. Let us stop thisinnuendos. Our discussions of political phenomena back home should not berooted in tribal rhetoric. We should examine and analyze our problems fromthe focal point of Gambians and not mandinkas, wolofs, etc. Doingotherwise would send our nation on a dangerous slippery slope of tribaldeterminism.Yaya------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 12:09:19 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: REPLY TO LAMINMessage-ID: < 01IBAI2KKPXU8WXNER@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLAMIN,I DID NOT KNOW OF YOUR NEW SERVICE IN JAPANESE COURTS AS A JUROR INDECIDING THE GUILTS OF PEOPLE OVER HERE IN THE STATES. BUT SERIOUSLY PAL,WHY YOU MADE THOSE OUTRAGEOUS COMMENTS IN YOUR POSTING IS CERTAINLY BEYOND ME.YOU GROSSLY MISREPRESENTED ME TOTALLY. WHILE I WAS READING YOUR POSTING, FOR AMOMENT, I WONDER WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.PAL YOU KNOW ME BETTER THAN THAT AND TO SUGGEST THAT I SHOULD WITHHOLD MYCOMMENTS WITH REGARD TO SIR DAWDA IS ABSURD AND REPUGNANT. WHAT IS YOUR LINEOF THINKING ON THIS, PLEASE TELL ME? I WAS NOT IN SIR DAWDA'S CABINET NORDID I SERVE AS AN ADVISER TO HIM; WHY SHOULD I NOT EXPRESS MYSELF JUST LIKEANYBODY ELSE.YOU GUYS HAVE TO LEARN HOW TO BE FAIR. CAN'T YOU LEARN TOGIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE, SIR DAWDA WAS ONE OF THE BEST STATES MAN INAFRICA AND HIS RECORD CAN'T BE SHAKEN BY SOME OF THE ABSURD COMMENTS IREAD DAILY IN THIS NETWORK.GUYS PLEASE WORK AT IT.MUSA.------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 21:20:19 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 10C94FB73A2@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLamin,Thank you very much for a well written contribution. I think you'vepartly answered Tony's question about the "Banjul Mafia". Thanks toto the other list members for their contributions.Lamin, although I agree with most of your piece, I have problems withthe following statement:" Both you and Famara are now guilty of the> same crime. I think this is the reason why many of us decided to stay> out of your(Famara before and now you) way."I would like you, Lamin to tell me in what way I am guilty of thishorrible crime of tribalism you are referring to. May be youmisunderstood my postings. In all my contributions on the "tribal issue"I totally condemn this backward way of thinking. I even went as faras associating it with Nazism and Fascism. My point throughout thetribalism discussion was that, if anyone meant that their wastribalism in the new regime, they should point it out so that itcould be discussed openly and condemned. It does not help to"bury ones head in the sand and wait for the disappearanceof the problem". I think it will do more harm than good, to avoiddiscussing the issue openly as Gambians. I said this because somelist members have been referring to tribalism in the new regimewithout concretising. I also openly criticize and condemn UDP'stribalism during the election campaign.I think if you Lamin and "the others" you are referring to hadparticipated in the discussion things would have been clear.I am tempted to refer to the abstinence from the discussion ascowardice.My other question is : if I am guilty of tribalism, what tribe am Ifavouring?To say it mildly, Lamin, your statement is an insult to myintelligence and reasoning capacity.I hope this is not and will not be counter productive, but I will likeyou Lamin to either justify your statement or withdraw it.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 17:24:24 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu, Subject: Re: REPLY TO LAMINMessage-ID: < 3CDE325D5@osage.astate.edu Musa,The piece I e-mailed you unfortunately was not distributed to Gambia-LI was in a hurry and I apologize.Reading you reply to Lamin, I couldn't help but notice a point youMade "CAN'T YOU LEARN TO GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE, SIR DAWDA WASONE OF THE BEST STATES MAN IN AFRICA AND HIS RECORD CAN'T BE SHAKENBY SOME OF THE OBSURD COMMENTS I READ DAILY IN THIS NETWORK"You are right Jawara's record can't be shaken because it's horrible.List 3 good things that came out of Jawara's regime. Jawara should beput in the back burner were he belongs. I am critical of Jawara thepresident for almost 30 years not the private citizen. The lessonfuture presidents should learn from Jawara is corrupt and weak leader-ship wouldn't be tolerated by the Gambian people. We are tired ofbeing played by public officials.Sal Barry------------------------------Date: Tue, 31 Oct 1995 22:11:39 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REPLY TO LAMINMessage-ID: < 309674EB.559E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu wrote:> LAMIN,I DID NOT KNOW OF YOUR NEW SERVICE IN JAPANESE COURTS AS A JUROR IN> DECIDING THE GUILTS OF PEOPLE OVER HERE IN THE STATES. BUT SERIOUSLY PAL,> WHY YOU MADE THOSE OUTRAGEOUS COMMENTS IN YOUR POSTING IS CERTAINLY BEYOND ME.> YOU GROSSLY MISREPRESENTED ME TOTALLY. WHILE I WAS READING YOUR POSTING, FOR A> MOMENT, I WONDER WHO THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.> PAL YOU KNOW ME BETTER THAN THAT AND TO SUGGEST THAT I SHOULD WITHHOLD MY> COMMENTS WITH REGARD TO SIR DAWDA IS ABSURD AND REPUGNANT. WHAT IS YOUR LINE> OF THINKING ON THIS, PLEASE TELL ME? I WAS NOT IN SIR DAWDA'S CABINET NOR> DID I SERVE AS AN ADVISER TO HIM; WHY SHOULD I NOT EXPRESS MYSELF JUST LIKE> ANYBODY ELSE.YOU GUYS HAVE TO LEARN HOW TO BE FAIR. CAN'T YOU LEARN TO> GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE, SIR DAWDA WAS ONE OF THE BEST STATES MAN IN> AFRICA AND HIS RECORD CAN'T BE SHAKEN BY SOME OF THE ABSURD COMMENTS I> READ DAILY IN THIS NETWORK.> GUYS PLEASE WORK AT IT.> MUSA.MUSA,I hope you are kidding by saying that FaFa was one of the bestpresidents in Africa.You are however right about one thing:his recordcannot be shaken,because he doesn't have one and you cannot shakesomething that does not exist in the first place.Regards Bassss!!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 04:46:44 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forward: Reuters NewsMessage-ID: < 961101044640_1147628578@emout20.mail.aol.com UNITED NATIONS, Oct 31 (Reuter) - Eighteen countries were elected onThursday to the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for three-yearterms beginning Jan. 1, 1997.ECOSOC is the principal U.N. organ which coordinates the economic andsocial work of the world organisation and its specialised agencies.Elected with the required two-thirds majority of countries voting were:Cape Verde, Chile, Cuba, Djibouti, El Salvador, France, Gambia, Germany,Iceland, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Mozambique, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka,Turkey and Zambia.Chile, France, Germany and Japan were among the 18 countries whosecurrent terms on ECOSOC expire at the end of this year but were eligible forre-election.The hardest-fought contests were among the Asian group of states, sevenof which were vying for three seats.Japan was elected on the first ballot with 127 votes, South Korea on thesecond with 128 votes and Sri Lanka on the fourth ballot with 112 votes.Unsuccessful were Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Syria and Vietnam.The African group and the group known as West European and Others eachhad five candidates to fill five places, making their elections a foregoneconclusion.The Latan American and Caribbean group had five candidates for fourseats, with Venezuela failing to win election. Two countries vied for oneEast Euopean seat, with Latvia beating out Bulgaria on the second ballot.17:07 10-31-96------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 11:00:22 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Question for TombongMessage-ID: < 4B3C72475D@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk Can somebody please help me answer the following question:Has the election process in the Gambia taken a business dimension toan extent that PIEC has to recover it expenditure from potentialcandidates?Cordially Beyai------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 12:28:33 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 11BB8E03CAE@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Lamin send me the following mail. It was meant for Gambia-l. He askedme to forward it to the group.Shalom.Famara.------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: binta@iuj.ac.jp Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 16:42:54 JST +900Reply-to: binta@iuj.ac.jp Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingTo: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no Famara, Musa and Gambia-l,Greetings from the land of the `rising sun' where Musa made me a judge!The art of communication is so delicate and complex that most oftenour messages transmit the opposite of what we meant. I hope morepeople will react to my posting as that will give me an opportunityto evaluate how most of us receive it.Musa is a long-standing pal of mine and I had(have) no desire to seizehis inalienable right to free speech. My message carried an impliedmeaning and that is, if Jawara's achievements are very rosy, then aclose relative of his need not do the saying. There are numerousother people who can adequately fulfill that role without raisingsecond thoughts in our minds. Bala, remember that we cannot dissociatethe sender of the message from the message. Doing that istheoritically possible but humanly difficult. My message was notmeant to shut you down, but tell you how I and others may be feeling.You talking about Jawara's achievements is synonymous to StatesmanJawara himself telling us so. Do you see what I mean? Jawara'sachievements or otherwise are now indelible. It is history and wecannot change it. Furthermore, I have praised Jawara before and Icontinue to do so when it is appropriate. I was in Sierra Leone whileJawara was still president. What I saw there is not the leastcomparable to Jawara's better regime. But should such facts blind meto the realities of the day? I think not. Even yourself stated afundamental flaw in the old man's leadership. Jawara drifted awayfrom the facts on the ground which led to his overthrow. The so-calledleniency was too much. Am I wrong?Famara, I owe you an apology as much as you owe me one. When I saidyou and Musa's messages smack of `tribal sentiments', I never meantthat you are tribalist; far from that! Your consistent labelling ofthe UDP as a tribalist party led me to what I said. Here I am obligedto say that I might have read too much into your postings. However,neither the international media nor the national papers coloured UDPthe way you did. The election results also testify against yoursubmissions. Additionally, I could remember a member of the Listurging us to validate your claim of tribal propagation by the UDP, butno one did, not even you. I cannot accuse anyone of tribalism leastof all you, especially given your thoughtful contributions on the List.The foregoing thus rules out me saying what tribe you favour because Ido not know and I do not believe you want to be identified with onein a negative sense. Arousing tribal sentiments does not mean you aretribalist; it merely means that others could feel aroused by what youwrote. Famara, if the above is not convincing to you, please accepptmy sincerest apology for you and I have no bones to pick. As I saidearlier, communication of this nature is really difficult. You cannotguage my gesticulations nor do we have the opportunity to ask follow-upclarifying questions on the spot. If you accept my apology for themisunderstanding, please let me know.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 13:23:53 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 11CA5254434@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLamin,Thank you very much for the clarification. Apology accepted.In your effort to justify your statement you made certain statementswhich need to be clarified.I am sorry to say, but I don't think I owe you an apology. You "foundme guilty of the crime". And what is the crime? you said my messages">smack of `tribal sentiments'," Can you tell me which of mymessages. You further contradict this point by saying that"..The foregoing thus rules out me saying what tribe you favour becauseI do not know and I do not believe you want to be identified with onein a negative sense." You are absolutely right when you said this. Allmy effort was to condemn this backward way of thinking, and I believethe best way is to talk about it, and then "bury it".You said that the "evidence which was in my disfavour" was the factthat I was referring to the UDP as tribalist. It is true that Iconsistently appealed to the UDP sympathizers and members in the netto condemn the tribalist tendencies during the elections. May be thiswas just an act of desperation from UDP (I hope so). I still stand bythat. I do not think referring to this tendencies was ethically wrongin anyway.You further said"However, neither the international media nor the national papers coloured UDP> the way you did. The election results also testify against your> submissions. Additionally, I could remember a member of the List> urging us to validate your claim of tribal propagation by the UDP, but> no one did, not even you. "I think it was Malanding who asked about the validity of my claims. Ianswered that on my posting on the 14. oct. In that posting I referredto the Norwegian media, FOROYAAs summary of the election (send byMomodou Camara) and conversations with some net members andfriends & relatives in The Gambia. I can forward the message ifyou missed it.You also made a reference to the election results, which negate myclaims. In my reply to one of Dr. Nyang's messages I said that theelection results were a sign of progress in Gambian mentality,since not all the Mandinkas voted for Darboe. I said this because Dr.Nyang referred to the use of "ethnicity" and religion to remove thelate P.S. Njie. I think this progress should partly be credited toPDOIS, who used most of their time on tv. to enlighthen theelectorate about the backwardness of these tendencies.I did not mean to be counter productive in anyway, I just want us toget the records straight.No hard feelings. Once more apology accepted.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Nov 1996 07:44:30 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 01IBBO8OZZV2003E3L@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:I agree entirely with Tombong and Yaya's responses to Musa postings onthe "Banjul Mafia", "Mandinka Intelligentsia," etc. We should not allowirrelevant distinctions or manufactured differences to tear us apart.Let us stick to the issues that matter. Jawara is gone. He did anextremely poor job. No family member or supporter can change that. It'stime to go on!Amadou------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 14:20:01 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: <19961101132002.AAA19032@LOCALNAME>During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence onmonday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added thatthis father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against thePPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friendsin Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk ofhe being a tribalist is not true.PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 14:35:13 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < 11DD59C1DEC@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on> monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that> this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the> PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends> in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of> he being a tribalist is not true.> Peace> Momodou CamaraBrothers & Sisters,Darboe's statement in the press conference referred to above, is a giantstep in the right direction. His statement also confirmed whatTombong said about intermarriage in The Gambia. Tribalism will facepractical problems, because of the intermarriage (especially in theurban areas). I guess Darboe himself was not active in this tribal mobilization,that is now history. What is important to now is that his condemnationof the "crime" will give a strong signal to his follows.Bravo Darboe!Have a pleasant weekend everybody!Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 14:45:40 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: correction Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: <19961101134544.AAA19748@LOCALNAME>Correction:"this father" should be " his father"___________________________________________________> During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on> monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that> this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the> PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends> in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of> he being a tribalist is not true.> Peace> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Nov 1996 10:11:05 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01IBBTC4S9B40078FM@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Madi Touray (Howard University) has just joined our ranks. Thanks toDr. Nyang for getting him on board. We expect a formal intro. fromMr. Touray soon!Salaam!Amadou------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 09:10:48 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961101090823.29256B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISusan Goma Norton of Seattle and a friend has been added to Gambia-l.Susan is from Ethiopia and we welcome her. We will be looking forward toher introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 09:20:13 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observation on Musa's postingMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961101091204.29256C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII would like to add that not only was Mr Darboe's father, NumukundaDarboe senior a supporter of Mr Pierre Njie's United Party ( UP ), but hewas also a UP member of parliament who consistently won elections in hisconstituency at Bansang. Infact, I remembered during the 60's when LawyerDarboe and his brother Dr Momodou Darboe attended St Augustine's and wereclass mates to my oldest brother, they used to live at Mr P.S. Njie'scompound which is opposite St Joseph's Convent School at Anglesea andBuckle Street.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Fri, 1 Nov 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:> > During the press conference at Mr. Darboe's residence on> > monday 1 October, 1996 he denied being a tribalist. He added that> > this father was a Mandinka who supported the United Party against the> > PPP. He argued that even though he is a Mandinka most of his friends> > in Banjul are Wolofs and that his in-law is a Jola; that this talk of> > he being a tribalist is not true.> >> > Peace> > Momodou Camara> Brothers & Sisters,> Darboe's statement in the press conference referred to above, is a giant> step in the right direction. His statement also confirmed what> Tombong said about intermarriage in The Gambia. Tribalism will face> practical problems, because of the intermarriage (especially in the> urban areas). I guess Darboe himself was not active in this tribal mobilization,> that is now history. What is important to now is that his condemnation> of the "crime" will give a strong signal to his follows.> Bravo Darboe!> Have a pleasant weekend everybody!> Shalom.> Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 1 Nov 1996 11:42:19 -0600 (CST)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: some interesting islamic links!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.961101112147.1237C-100000@toliman.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello brothers and sisters,I would like to forward some interesting Islamic urls to anyof you interested folks. You'll find some beautiful Islamic architectureand oceans of Islamic links.May I take this opprtunity to welcome Raye Sosseh to Gambia-l. It'snice to be able to communicate once again! isn't Gambia-l just the bestat reuniting old buddies! I'll talk to ya soon Raye, Bye.Alieu.------------------------------Date: 01 Nov 1996 18:19:17 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: why are there slaves in Africa ?Message-ID: < 831586270.1622217@inform-bbs.dk Gambia-l,Here is an article by an old pal of Bass, the article had been published inDjembe Magazine no 12 April-June 1995.________________________________________________________They live in slaveryBy Garba DialloGarba Diallo, a free Mauritanian, reports on the last country to abolishslavery.Shocking, incredible, but true.Don't worry, I am not planning to kidnap you 200 years back in history. Whatwant to tell you about is now, 1995. It is the story about a blackMauritanianslave whose name is Abdi.Abdi is not an ordinary name which free people choose for their children.Abdimeans slave in Arabic and the name is typically reserved for black slaves.Even though slavery was officially abolished in 1980, for the third time inindependent Mauritania, slavery and slave trade are still a living reality.Because of the massive sexual exploitation of female slaves by white malemasters, the slave population has increased to become the largest singleethnic group in the country.Mauritania's population consists of about two million inhabitants: 32 percentfree black Africans of Fulani, Soninke and Wolof ethnic origins, 28 per centwhite Moors of Arab-Berber origin, and 40 percent black slaves known as Abidor Haratin.The slaves belong to the white Moors, who have monopolized the government inthe country since the French colonial regime transferred political power tothem in 1960. The white Moors have no intention or interest in abolishingslavery, because this may incite the slaves into challenging Moorishsupremacy.New dimension of slaveryIn cultural clashes between the Moorish regime and free black Africans,slaveshave been used by the regime as buffer and death squads against the Africans.Slaves like Abdi still identify with, and blindly obey their masters. Thus,slavery has assumed a new and deadly, dimension. The current military regimeof colonel Taya is aware of this and is exploiting slave power to settle oldscores with the free blacks who resist and challenge Moorish hegemony.Since the Afro-Arab conflict exploded into violent clashes in 1989, slaveshave been organized into militia groups, which the government uses tomassacreand deport blacks to Senegal and Mali. Like in the apartheid days of SouthAfrica, they are being manipulated into black-on-black mutual destruction.Slave economyI met Abdi in his master's shop near Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar onAugust 3, 1994.Dakar is not just the capital of Senegal, but also one of the busiest urbancenters in West Africa. Here, one can meet West African students, academics,elites and officials, who are there to study or to take part in endlessregional forums.Dakar is also the meeting point for micro and macro business men and womencoming to make or lose money. More colour is added to the urban chaos by allthe foreign tourists who come by the thousands in their red, bare legs everyyear.Established in 1958, the university is one of the oldest and most prestigiouseducation centres in West Africa. Obviously Abdi did not end up here to learnin order to join the few elite of the region. He was brought here fromMauritania by his master, who was seeking profit. The master can work him todeath with impunity and then send for another slave.Shockingly, no one seems to notice that a black slave is still being kept inbondage, right in the heart of Dakar by his Moorish enslaver. The modernchaosbrings certain freedoms to the rapidly growing informal business underworld.Like in many other parts of the continent, the colonially created state ofMauretania is withering away. The role of the state has been reduced by theIMF and World Bank conditions, that ensure the dictator's protection frombeing lynched by the hungry and angry urban masses.So, the Moorish master is not worried at all, that this capital crime mightbediscovered, or that people passing by his shop might hang him in the treegrowing just outside.Decidedly, the university students who are regular customers of the slaveshop, must have learned that slavery was abolished in the former Frenchcolonies already in 1905.Prior to the 1980 abolition, slavery had been declared illegal in 1960 and1966, but only on paper. The slave holders have become so accustomed toexploiting blacks as slaves for the last thousand years, that they cannotgive up living on the backs of their slaves just like that. Both slaves andenslavers have internalized the slave-master status quo in such a way, thatitwould take more than just official decrees to eradicate slavery in thecountry.Slave soldiersThe latest abolition was motivated by different factors. After a decade ofcatastrophic drought, most of the nomadic masters became so poor that theywere no longer able even to feed themselves, not to mention to keep and feedlarge number of slaves. Thousands of slaves were therefore released into thealready overcrowded urban centers, where their masters hoped they would beable to collect a living for the masters' households. Masters are notsupposedto do manual labour.While some slaves were recruited as menial soldiers to fight in the WestSahara War from 1976 to 1979, others hung around and hustled, stealing orselling basics like water. When Mauritania withdrew from the Sahara War, theslave soldiers were demobilized and sent to the streets.Aborded liberation struggleEnlightened slaves organized themselves and established an emancipationmovement called "El Hor" meaning freedom. El Hor's aim was the totalabolitionof slavery and effective and concrete measures to help the slaves becomeeconomically independent. This was the only way to cultivate self respect andpsycho-social emancipation. Although the methods El Hor chose were peacefuland mild, this nevertheless created panic within the white Moorish communityand its military regime. The organization was challenging both thetraditionalsocial order and the military dictatorship.Their liberation campaign was about to paralyse the slave market and make itimpossible for the masters to sell human beings on the open market.Outside Mauritania, El Hor managed to draw the attention of internationalmedia and human rights groups to the persistence of slavery in the country.The result was embarrassing pressures on the regime from abroad.To prevent a full scale slave revolution leading to real emancipation and thedemise of minority rule, the regime of colonel Ould Haidalla decreed on July5, 1980 abolition and the imposition of the Islamic Sharia Law.Sharia gives masters the right to compensation for setting their slaves free.Thus, the abolition decree stipulated that slavery was abolished throughoutMauritania, and that a national commission composed of Muslim legal experts,economists and administrators would be established to assess how much themasters would be compensated for each slave lost by the abolition.Nothing was done to free the slaves in any meaningful sense of the word. Butthe regime managed to achieve its objectives, which were to deflect bothexternal and internal pressures, while satisfying the masters at the sametime. The masters are the same white Moors who control the state machineryfortheir own exclusive benefit. In this way, real emancipation was aborted.Camel tortureFor Abdi it was safer to remain with his master, who is morally responsiblefor his household and animals. Abdi is not responsible, nor is he a humanbeing with feelings or the right to make a family. He is a machine, thatworkslike hell without pay or rest. Like the machine, Abdi needs only to be fed tooil his black muscles from cracking. His master can take him anywhere andmakehim carry out any task. He can be legally sold, given away, used to pay abride price, or castrated to avoid mating with the master's harem.The master's right comes before that of God, and he has the right to sleepwith any of Abdi's female relatives, as they are by law his concubines. Abdiis not even allowed to go to the mosque if his master needs him.If he tries to escape, the master applies the dreaded camel torture on him.Abdi is mounted on a thirsty camel with his legs tied under the belly. Thenthe ship of the desert is allowed to drink. As the huge belly expands, Abdi'slegs crack and he will never be able to run away again.If Abdi uses his head "too much", the master sends insects down his ears. Alarge belt around his head blocks his ears, while both his hands are tiedbehind his back. As the insects struggle to get out, Abdi is driven toinsanity.The vast majority of the slaves are so brain-washed, that they would considerit a sin to escape from their masters. Their ancestors were kidnapped intoslavery long ago, and their offspring have been brought up to believe thatAllah created two groups of people: slaves and masters, each playing specificand eternal roles in society.Slave and master go to DakarAbdi, another slave and their master had come to Dakar some years ago.Perhapsthe master intended to use his slaves as starting capital for his business.Small businesses thrive and bring quick profit, especially for a foreignerwith free slave labourers who can melt in as Senegalese in Dakar.There are no state controlled opening hours, so the two slaves work almost 24hours a day, and eat and sleep inside the shop in shift.I coincidentally stopped by the shop to buy a drink. Abdi was busy sellingbasic items to customers from the university. There was another man helpingAbdi. I recognized them as Mauritanian slaves, because they were black andspoke the Arabic dialect of the white Moor community of Mauritania.This made me curious to want to talk with the two men about their business inDakar.Without telling them that I was actually a black Mauritanian like themselves,we conversed across the counter of the shop. But they were hesitant to myinquiries concerning their life in Dakar and the situation in Mauritania.After a while though, they said that they were running the shop "together"with their master.I wondered, where the master was.Abdi smiled and pointed behind the counter. There he was, a little shabbylooking white Moor, sleeping (see photograph) while his two black slavestoiled for him.Before he woke up, I was able to steal a couple of shots of him and his twoslaves.The silent NorthThe UN and diplomatic missions are well aware of the situation in Mauritania.(See box). So, what are the reasons behind the international community'ssilence toward slavery in Mauritania?It is definitely not because of any economic or strategic considerations,thatthe rest of the world does not help to eradicate this evil practice.In my opion, the most relevant factors are:l There is little inter-African communication on cultural or politicalissues.Otherwise, Africans would have realized, that the slaveholders consider allblacks to be either tamed or potential slaves.l This problem is a part of the Afro-Arab cultural conflict, which rangesfromthe Sudan by the Red Sea to Mauritania on the Atlantic Coast. This conflicthas a clear racial element which has been going on for more than a thousandyears. Both African and Arab leaders prefer not to talk about this dirty anddeadly north-south conflict within the south, because this would suggest alack of solidarity within the Third World. The traditional "imperialist Northversus exploited poor South" attitude in international relations could not besustained.l The legacy of trans-atlantic slavery has left a collective and eternalguilt in the European mind, which makes it difficult for European nations totake a moral stand on condemning Arab slavery in Mauritania.l Most European writers who have been to Mauritania belong to the romanticswho worship the magic of the desert and its rough and violent social order.This love for the desert and the feudal system helps to preserve the evilsystem in its racist form.The Danish connectionOne of the leading supporters and lovers of the Mauritanian desert societywasHenrik Olesen of Denmark.Olesen was the local UN boss, who preferred to be called 'Le Patron'. Heclosed his eyes, ears and conscience to the most brutal violation of humanrights until one afternoon in June 1989, when Mauritanian security policestormed the UN offices to arrest, undress, torture and deport his blackMauritanian finance director, Mr. Abdoul Diallo, and his personal secretary,Miss Roukhaya Ba, to Senegal.When Henrik Olesen protested in a letter to the government, he was told towithdraw the letter and shut up or get the hell out of the country.He left without delay.Was there any reaction from the UN or Denmark? Nothing but silence.Another Dane who has been deeply involved with the Mauritanian regime is PoulSihm of the World Bank.When Norway threatened to cut development aid to Mauritania in 1991, becauseof the racist violation of human rights, Mr. Sihm sent a fax to the NorwegianMinistry for Foreign Affairs with the following plea for the slaveholders:"To stop this development [aid] would, in the eyes of someone who has beenintimately involved in the [Arab owned] livestock sector of Mauritania since1983 and as such has visited the country at least two times a year, be agreatmistake."(Fax number 2791/1, October 24, 1991, by Mr. Poul Sihm).Liberation struggleWhat all this means is, that Abdi and his 800,000 fellow slaves should notexpect much solidarity and support from the Danes, nor other world leaders.As another slave called Bilal told Le Monde in 1990, the slaves have to carryout their own liberation struggle to the inevitable victory of justice overinjustice.Time, history, demography and justice are on the side of the victims of thisbrutal practice.In the meantime, Abdi will work with no pay and without complaining, whilehismaster sleeps deeply into the Middle Ages.For further information on slavery, human rights, the general situation andlatest development in Mauritania, you are welcome to contact the author whoisa teacher at the International College in Helsingr:Garba Diallo, Montebello Alle 1,DK-2000 Helsingr, Denmark.Fax 49 21 21 28***********************************We close our eyesFew people are aware of the exsistence of Mauritania. Even fewer know of thecontinued practice of slavery in that country, which the French author,Roland-Pierre Paringaux, calls "The Desert of the Slaves".But, most world leaders, development aid workers and anyone who has set footon Mauritanian soil, are aware that slavery is as widespread as the shiftingsand dunes in and around the capital, Nouakchott.For example, hardly any public or private office is without one or moreslavesattached to it to make tea, or clean the cars of the white Moors who occupythe leading positions.The same slave system apply to nearly all Mauritanian diplomatic missionsabroad, including the United Nations.In the October 1994 issue of the UNESCO-magazine The Courier, George Thullenreports on the full knowledge about slavery in Mauritania. Both the 'UNWorking Group on Slavery' and The International Labour Organization, ILO,havereceived reports on the continued and massive exploitation of slave labour inMauritania.In England and Canada, an NGO named 'Anti-Slavery International' is seekingtoeliminate all forms of traditional and modern slavery.Anti-Slavery International can be contacted in London at tel: (+44) 171 924955 55***********************************DjembeNorrebrogade 13, 1.thDK-2200 Copenhagen NDenmarkTel: (+45) 35 36 20 09Fax: (+45) 31 35 11 96E-mail: djembe@inform-bbs.dk Giro: 8 71 75 75************************************Djembe is published quarterly by DAPAMDA (Danish Association for Promotion ofAfrican Music, Drama & Art ) in association with the Danish World MusicAssociationDjembe is an independent magazine covering African & cross culture as well asthe Scandinavian stage of world music & dance.Feel free to quote or reproduce any article in Djembe under condition ofstating sourcePhotos are strictly copyright of photographer. Contents of articles arepurelythe opinion of the author* cross culture * Africa in Scandinavia * world music *afro-latin-arabic-asian * dance * drama * cultural news from Africa * art *fashion * literature * film * sport * debate *(NB: So far, app. 50-70 percent of the articles are in Danish)_______________________________________________________If there is any one interested in writing an essay in Djembe, just feel freetoeither send it to me or to djembe@inform-bbs.dk and we might published itin the one of the coming issues.Best regards to all.Momodou Camara____________________________________________or____________________________________________--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 40************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

