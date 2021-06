Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9610D - Digest 38 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 20:00:38



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Help info...

by

2) Re: elections and after

by

3) Subscription of a new member.

by Lamin Camara <

4) Thanks

by CHERNO <

5) Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

6) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

7) Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

8) Re: Membership list

by

9) new members

by ABDOU <

10) INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by ABDOU <

11) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by

12) Education Restructuring

by

13) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

14) List Traffic

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

15) Re: List Traffic

by

16) Re: UN Secretary-General

by

17) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

by ABDOU <

18) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by "Adama Kah" <

19) New member

by "A. Loum" <

20) Fw: Re: Elections and after

by

21) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by ABDOU <

22) Forwarded posting of Francis Njie

by "A. Loum" <

23) mailer daemon

by

24) Re: mailer daemon

by "A. Loum" <

25) Att: TSaidy

by

26) Re: List Traffic

by

27) Re: List Traffic

by

28) Re: Computers and Internet in the Gambia.

by

29) Re: UN Secretary-General

by

30) Re: Fw: Re: Elections and after

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

31) Introduction

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

32) Re: Att: TSaidy

by

33) The Question of New Members

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

34) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by

35) Re: Att: TSaidy

by

36) Re: mailer daemon

by

37) Re: List Traffic

by

38) Re: List Traffic

by "A. Loum" <

39) The "alternative"?

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

40) Re: List Traffic

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

41) Re: List Traffic

by ABDOU <

42) Re: Att: TSaidy

by

43) foreign policy

by ABDOU <

44) New member

by "A. Loum" <

45) Re: List Traffic

by

46) Re: Att: TSaidy

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

47) IPS-News

by

48) IPS News

by

49) Re: foreign policy

by Ylva Hernlund <

50) Forwarded message of Musa Kebba Jawara

by "A. Loum" <

51) Forwarded message of Pa Lamin Beyai

by "A. Loum" <

52) Re: List Traffic

by

53) Response

by Yaya Jallow <

54) Re: List Traffic

by Sulayman Nyang <

55) Re: Response

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

56) Re: List Traffic

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

57)

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

58) Re: Att: TSaidy

by <

59) Forwarded introduction of Mariama Darboe

by "A. Loum" <

60) Leaving . . .

by <

61) Fatou Khan added

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

62) Re: Response

by Yaya Jallow <

63) thanks

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

64) Diplomat

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

65) COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIA

by Sankung Sawo <

66) Re: Response

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

67) Re: Att: TSaidy

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

68) List management

by "A. Loum" <

69) Re: Att: TSaidy

by

70) Re: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIA

by

71) Re: Response

by

72) Re: Att: TSaidy

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

73) Re: Att: TSaidy

by <

74) Re: Att: TSaidy

by

75) Re: Att: TSaidy

by <

76) cnet clip, Gambia coup leader sworn in as civilia [ 28] Reuters

by

77) cnet clip, New party seeks Mauritania opposition [ 63] Reuter / Nicholas Ph

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 11:12:37 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Help info...

Message-ID: <19961013100736.AAA21442@LOCALNAME>



>

> Abdou, anyone,

>

> What address do I write to for help info on the Listprocessor program

> that runs this list? I had the address, but I accidentally deleted it.

>

> Many thanks in advance.

>

> Cho

>

> c_jagne@husky1.stmarys.ca

> cherno.jagne@sid.net

>

Dear Cherno,

The address is:-

You should not write any subject

just write HELP in the message box and then send it.



regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 07:18:18 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: elections and after

Message-ID: <



President-elect, Jammeh, will be sworn in after the parlaimentary elections,

December 11, 1997. Since he has to be sworn in by the National Assembly

according to the constitution, he can only be sworn in after the National

Assembly elections, which is scheduled to take plce December 11, 1996.



He will however, be inaugurated next Friday, October 18, 1996.



Peace.

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 10:58:58 +0500

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Subscription of a new member.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Abdou,



Will you please subscribe Karafa Badjie to the list. He is a friend of

mine, and a student at the University of British Columbia. This is his

e-mail address:



Thanks in advance.



Lamin Camara.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 17:37:01 -0400 (AST)

From: CHERNO <

To:

Subject: Thanks

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Thanks a lot Abdou and Momodou.



I tried out the address and it works just fine.



By the way, I checked out both your homepages and they're a really

great job. The information provided on our beloved nation is just

mind-boggling. I think everyone should check them out!



Cho



c_jagne@husky1.stmarys.ca



/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

///// Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration /////

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 22:42:25 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM

Message-ID: <



Morro,

I cannot remember agreeing more with you since I joined this group. I

can put my signature under most of your analysis of neo-colonialism. I

am one of the believers of the conspiration theory, that is, the

everlasting aim of the North to subdue the South.

However I have problems in seeing Jammeh as one who gives in for the

"neocolonialists". If you recall I once reacted to a posting where I

tried to provoke the list members on the issue of development aid.

The question I asked then was "WHO IS HELPING WHO". And this was in

reaction to the boycotting of The Gambia by the donor agencies. I

think in the past 30 years development aid with all its minor and

major conditionalities have a "pillow" for The Gambia.

One last think, Morro, if the UDP had made use of some its

sympathizes like you, and refrain from the backward politics of

TRIBALISM, they might have done better.

Shalom,

Famara.



> Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:31:53 CDT

> Reply-to:

> From: <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM



> Mr. Connors:

>

> Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,

> I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.

>

> 1_ HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REAL

> DANGERS WE FACE

>

> First let me say this. I do not know you; I have never met

> you; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't read

> your mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.

>

> I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to bite

> your fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed critical

> reflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not the

> only thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to The

> Gambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-

> Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of the

> elections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.

> These are your words:

>

> ******AESURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THE

> MOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THE

> MORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happening

> in the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and

> what the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGH

> AND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THE

> GAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?

>

> I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THE

> GAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.

> AEMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about._

>

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

> elected._AEMorro's Question: Really?_AEEmphasis added_*******

>

> Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you with

> my own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equating

> the quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is like

> comparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.

>

> 2_ HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALIST

> POSITION

>

> The statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastating

> injustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficulties

> not solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeks

> and will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the fact

> that the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation and

> invites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa in

> general, and The Gambia in particular.

>

> Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead or

> carried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the end

> of these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily the

> Western countries, have done very little to address the

> consequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of the

> continent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and the

> consequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of the

> colonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of their

> military deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (the

> colonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitation

> of the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa just

> organized enough to conduct good business (acquisition of

> cheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.

> Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways that

> make neocolonialist control even more complete.

>

> Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individuals

> around the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incredible

> personal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. It

> is the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.

>

> The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)

> must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too often

> become, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot of

> casse) the new colonial agents.

>

> The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are often

> managed by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractors

> The funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,

> recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.

>

>

> Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractors

> and NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at a

> moment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness of

> these countries to make decisions in the best interest of their

> citizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are not

> necessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but they

> serve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy for

> donors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations with

> the threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.

>

> Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landed

> on the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowing

> slaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)

>

> I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figures

> but Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but the

> Africans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feel

> a pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continue

> to answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to be

> neocolonialist subjects.

>

> Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II

> (Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 years

> of slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, and

> recycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)

>

> We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans have

> to be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannot

> catch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is the

> used chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialist

> agenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom and

> democracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT IN

> THE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?

>

> Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend was

> reporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me to

> contact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Her

> brother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparently

> he suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. On

> September 26, her other brother went to deliver some food and

> medicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. He

> too never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her in

> the eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.

>

> Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in the

> name of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of the

> flaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of the

> same. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom and

> democracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage is

> not measured in the lives we discount but in our

> willingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.

>

> I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enough

> because of my views about my government as I have expressed

> them in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the US

> government and your views. Don't expect me to apologize because

> I told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.

> I can't be any simpler than this.

>

> Morro.

> (PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:

> "I think if you sat around a bowl of

> benechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting to

> take back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook that

> benachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we are

> all a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like a

> sword with no apologies whatsoever.)

>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 23:04:56 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Dr. Nyang,



Thank you very much for your piece. I am now enlighten about the P.

S. Njie issue. But, don't you think that the Gambians have proved

that this kind of politics is "over and out" by voting for Jammeh

even in Mandinka dominated areas. As far as I recall it the

Mandinkas UDP was appealing to. I would like to appeal to all list

members to condemn tribalism, especially the sympathisers of UDP.

I am afraid that if the UDP, ever come to power they will sponsor a research

programme "which proofs that one tribe is more capable of another to

do certain things". Some might say that "This Famara is so obsessed

with this tribal thing". Yes I am, and it because of what I have seen

in other parts of the world. And secondly, I am an active

"anti-racist", I give lectures about the inhumanity of racism, and

now am seeing parallels in my country. I do not think we should

tolerate such nonsense.

Shalom,

Famara.





> Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 06:09:25 -0400 (EDT)

> Reply-to:

> From: Sulayman Nyang <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> X-To: Brian Hubbard <



> This is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwarded

> by Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be the

> last man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have a

> role in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.All

> the members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descent

> certainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They do

> enrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that is

> different from those of us who are culturally affected by certain

> realities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living in

> a global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others in

> the world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the people

> because of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .

> When we talk about democracy in the global system we must

> recognise four questions that are critical to the political and economic

> wellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of food

> security;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment of

> human rights that are now universally accepted by all international

> organisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one's

> leaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy is

> likely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practices

> of democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gap

> between the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in the

> South.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on the

> politics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material and

> human resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.

> to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in the

> globe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit and

> the lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made the

> politics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual members

> are faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,

> the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issues

> peculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man and

> woman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of the

> Gambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianise

> itself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because we

> are hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not want

> the deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud the

> politics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to be

> brutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military in

> Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to be

> desired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest the

> parliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive to

> think that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpoll

> its rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chnge

> tactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It is

> dangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used to

> get a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentary

> ganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road to

> parliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution and

> optimism given to us by international friend, but in order for the

> Gambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear must

> be replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happened

> over the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of the

> NIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspired

> to tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold of

> their lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,

> please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when their

> relatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much of

> what I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the political

> class. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not want

> to see a repeat performance under the new order.

> With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform my

> questioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority who

> was the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate was

> largely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnic

> group and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegade

> who embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,

> during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in the

> Gambia,I collected enough evidence to prove that

> ethnicity and religion

> were used against him. Colonel Jammeh has to recog} sl

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 23:23:36 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM

Message-ID: <





TO THE "WESTERNERS" ON THE LIST,



I know you are all smart enough to understand that my supporting of

Morro's points on the conspiracy theory, is not in anyway a "finger

pointing" at you. When am talking of the North I mean the systems

and not the individuals. I know many idealistic westerners, who

believe in what they are doing for the betterment of Africa and the

"developing" world in general.

So please continue to contribute.

(This should be obvious, but I felt the need to clarify it)

Shalom,

Famara.



> Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:31:53 CDT

> Reply-to:

> From: <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM



> Mr. Connors:

>

> Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,

> I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.

>

> 1_ HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REAL

> DANGERS WE FACE

>

> First let me say this. I do not know you; I have never met

> you; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't read

> your mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.

>

> I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to bite

> your fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed critical

> reflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not the

> only thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to The

> Gambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-

> Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of the

> elections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.

> These are your words:

>

> ******AESURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THE

> MOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THE

> MORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happening

> in the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and

> what the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGH

> AND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THE

> GAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?

>

> I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THE

> GAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.

> AEMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about._

>

> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of

> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the

> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries

> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly

> elected._AEMorro's Question: Really?_AEEmphasis added_*******

>

> Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you with

> my own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equating

> the quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is like

> comparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.

>

> 2_ HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALIST

> POSITION

>

> The statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastating

> injustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficulties

> not solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeks

> and will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the fact

> that the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation and

> invites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa in

> general, and The Gambia in particular.

>

> Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead or

> carried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the end

> of these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily the

> Western countries, have done very little to address the

> consequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of the

> continent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and the

> consequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of the

> colonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of their

> military deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (the

> colonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitation

> of the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa just

> organized enough to conduct good business (acquisition of

> cheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.

> Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways that

> make neocolonialist control even more complete.

>

> Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individuals

> around the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incredible

> personal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. It

> is the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.

>

> The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)

> must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too often

> become, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot of

> casse) the new colonial agents.

>

> The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are often

> managed by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractors

> The funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,

> recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.

>

>

> Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractors

> and NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at a

> moment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness of

> these countries to make decisions in the best interest of their

> citizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are not

> necessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but they

> serve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy for

> donors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations with

> the threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.

>

> Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landed

> on the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowing

> slaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)

>

> I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figures

> but Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but the

> Africans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feel

> a pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continue

> to answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to be

> neocolonialist subjects.

>

> Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II

> (Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 years

> of slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, and

> recycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)

>

> We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans have

> to be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannot

> catch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is the

> used chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialist

> agenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom and

> democracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT IN

> THE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?

>

> Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend was

> reporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me to

> contact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Her

> brother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparently

> he suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. On

> September 26, her other brother went to deliver some food and

> medicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. He

> too never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her in

> the eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.

>

> Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in the

> name of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of the

> flaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of the

> same. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom and

> democracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage is

> not measured in the lives we discount but in our

> willingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.

>

> I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enough

> because of my views about my government as I have expressed

> them in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the US

> government and your views. Don't expect me to apologize because

> I told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.

> I can't be any simpler than this.

>

> Morro.

> (PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:

> "I think if you sat around a bowl of

> benechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting to

> take back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook that

> benachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we are

> all a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like a

> sword with no apologies whatsoever.)

>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 17:53:44 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Membership list

Message-ID: <



Tony&Abdou,

would you please add Ansu Sonko to the gambia-l.His e-mail address is

Asonko@aol.com

Abba sanneh





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:14:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Ansu Sonko and Karafa Badjie have joined the list. We have lost

Benoit Dumolin and Sammy Bruce Olive.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */

Hi Abdou,



I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent comments

by some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.



May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access through

COMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service available

in the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart from

store- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.



GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:



i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individual

user

(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individual

user

D700.00 for

institutions (companies, etc)

D60.00 for address creation.



ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00



iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute



(ie D210 per Hour).



iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.

about

D20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.



Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreign

expatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International company

and its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to sign

on as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.



I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives or

other professional friends to sign on the net.



I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as the

net community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges are

merely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain the

service. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilot

project in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along the

length of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently having

discussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order to

come up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely is

not easy especially with the Government. We would have to make some

presumptions in our project analysis.



Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and

technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact

addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of an

Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology

before we kick off with it.



Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer in

GAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)

recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking as

Gamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past

3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using the

same technology.



Best regards,

Sankung











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:41:48 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Sankung write:

Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and



>technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact



>addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of $



>Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology



>before we kick off with it.



------------------------------

I suggeste you to check this internet address:

They offer internet course for $4 a month.

Thanks for the valuable information about ISP in Gambia.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 19:38:53 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Education Restructuring

Message-ID: <



The suggeestion I am henceforth putting forward is at best an untested theory

and at worst an ill conceived policy concoction.I nonetheless concluded that

the idea deserves at the very least a swing at our evolving discussion group.

I'll further say that i do not have any specific training or experience in

education as a subject area. In the same vein i do not posses specific

statistical data governmental or otherwise that would enable me to make

highly accurate projections.



Having seen so many people fall into the cracks of our educational system i

have concluded that central government total management of primary and

secondary education has not worked in the past and would continue to

undermine the future of the country by ensuring that the majority of the

population get systematically squeezed out of the impossibly competitive road

to higher education. The constantly cited reason for this abysmal state of

our system is financial, with most people contending that the gov't simply

has not built enough schools to accomodate an ever increasing student roll.

Having tens of thousands of primary school kids take secondarylevel entrance

exams when only a few thousand of that number can be admitted is a terrible

shortcoming that if not addressed would only set us aback.I would go as far

as to say that atleast half the students get marks that qualify them for high

school entry.

Another serious impediment toward progress in our primary to secondary

education is the fact that our system is designed to let only gov't run all

aspects of the schools from hiring teachers, buying stationery and books,

feeding programs etc without any active participation at the local level. it

would have been execellent if gov't can execute such an enermous undertaking

all by itself in an efficient manner, but as with gov't all over the world

delivering services at the local level becomes too unweildy to be properly

handled by central administration.

Judging by the adversity of the problem i propose that our gov't

recognise and declare the current state of education a crisis. As a result it

would be the highest priority in terms of the national agenda. The gov't

should embark on finding resources aimed at aportioning as much as 20% of GDP

for the next 20 years. I know this sounds draconian but the consequences of

anything less would be far worse. The expenditures would require the gov't to

cut spending in other areas or perhaps even go into debt but every butut

would have been worth it by the time we take stock a few years down the road.

Another important reform initiative we need to make is to redefine the

role of central gov't in the way schools are run in local jurisdictions. To

this end the gov't can begin by running a pilot program say in Kombo St

Mary's as follows:

1-Appoint a school board of 12 people spanning a broad section of the

population from business men to civil servants to community activist(they

must all be able to read and write)

2- Enthrust the board the authority to hire and fire all school personnel

3- Give the board the projected Dalasi amount the gov't would have spent if

they were running it.

4-Issue guidelines in terms the educational standards the gov't requires.

5-Dispatch one bereaucrat from the ministry of education to serve the central

gov't's interest on the board and monitor progress.

With this the local community and their immediate representatives would be

very much obligated to ensure that they have the best schools . They would

realise they have a stake in what happens and hence would do what ever it

takes to be successful.Teachers would be monitored so that the bad ones would

be ferreted out and the good ones would be given incentives to stay.Even the

vendors who supply the schools with everything from stationery to food items

would find themselvesin the midst of a very competetive enviroment where only

those who deliver the better product efficiently would survive. Consequently

you would have better run schools run by a few efficient local people who

would in time develop ever increasing innovative ways of having thier monies

worth.

Sure problems may emerge as a result of this new found autonomy including

the possibility of abuse , but overall it has a good chance of succeeding

and for the first time the nation would be on the road to strenghtening local

communities, instilling a sense involvement in people that they are better

managers of their affairs.

If the pilot succeeds and the proposal tried natinwide i believe we

would be in a better shape.The current system is definately not an option.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Oct 1995 07:14:37 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Famara A. Sanyang wrote:

>

> Dr. Nyang,

>

> Thank you very much for your piece. I am now enlighten about the P.

> S. Njie issue. But, don't you think that the Gambians have proved

> that this kind of politics is "over and out" by voting for Jammeh

> even in Mandinka dominated areas. As far as I recall it the

> Mandinkas UDP was appealing to. I would like to appeal to all list

> members to condemn tribalism, especially the sympathisers of UDP.

> I am afraid that if the UDP, ever come to power they will sponsor a research

> programme "which proofs that one tribe is more capable of another to

> do certain things". Some might say that "This Famara is so obsessed

> with this tribal thing". Yes I am, and it because of what I have seen

> in other parts of the world. And secondly, I am an active

> "anti-racist", I give lectures about the inhumanity of racism, and

> now am seeing parallels in my country. I do not think we should

> tolerate such nonsense.

> Shalom,

> Famara.

>

>

> > Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 06:09:25 -0400 (EDT)

> > Reply-to:

> > From: Sulayman Nyang <

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> > Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

> > X-To: Brian Hubbard <

>

> > This is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwarded

> > by Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be the

> > last man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have a

> > role in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.All

> > the members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descent

> > certainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They do

> > enrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that is

> > different from those of us who are culturally affected by certain

> > realities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living in

> > a global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others in

> > the world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the people

> > because of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .

> > When we talk about democracy in the global system we must

> > recognise four questions that are critical to the political and economic

> > wellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of food

> > security;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment of

> > human rights that are now universally accepted by all international

> > organisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one's

> > leaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy is

> > likely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practices

> > of democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gap

> > between the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in the

> > South.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on the

> > politics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material and

> > human resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.

> > to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in the

> > globe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit and

> > the lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made the

> > politics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual members

> > are faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,

> > the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issues

> > peculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man and

> > woman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of the

> > Gambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianise

> > itself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because we

> > are hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not want

> > the deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud the

> > politics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to be

> > brutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military in

> > Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to be

> > desired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest the

> > parliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive to

> > think that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpoll

> > its rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chnge

> > tactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It is

> > dangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used to

> > get a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentary

> > ganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road to

> > parliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution and

> > optimism given to us by international friend, but in order for the

> > Gambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear must

> > be replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happened

> > over the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of the

> > NIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspired

> > to tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold of

> > their lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,

> > please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when their

> > relatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much of

> > what I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the political

> > class. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not want

> > to see a repeat performance under the new order.

> > With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform my

> > questioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority who

> > was the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate was

> > largely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnic

> > group and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegade

> > who embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,

> > during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in the

> > Gambia,I collected enough evidence to prove that

> > ethnicity and religion

> > were used against him. Colonel Jammeh has to recog} sl

> >

> >



Famara,

Tribalism,like its mother,racism is the theology the inadequate.But the

fact that what both the tribalist and the racist

have to say is morally abhorrent can not be used to deny them their

right to express themselves.That is why when we say Freedom Of Speech is

guaranteed,it means for everyone including those whose speeches

are revolting.So, if someone says something that you don't particularly

like,for whatever reason that may be,you must then bring a counter

argument that would prove that what that person said was false.But it

cannot be democratic to deny him the medium to express himself simply

because we hate what he is saying.



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 10:06:26 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



It may be helpful for the List if members cut down on messages that add

nothing to previous contributions (e.g. "good job," "thanks," etc). Just

my addition to the already heavy traffic.



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:34:22 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Amadou,



I second your sugestion.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 12:29:38 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UN Secretary-General

Message-ID: <





This is one of the most difficult issues African leaders have to deal with in

the next coming months. The OAU backs Moutros-Ghali, however for him to serve

a second term, he has to have the blessing of the US. As we all know, whether

we accept it or not, the UN is contolled by the US and the way things are

going, African leaders have to agree with a compromise candidate. I am sure

some of us can recall what happened with Mr. Ahmadou Mahtarr Mbowe, the

former Secretary General of UNESCO when America wanted him out.



If the OAU decides to take the confrontational choice of sticking with

Boutros-Ghali, then the UN will be without funds from the US, and this can

mean trouble not only for Africa in particular, but for all UN related

programmes- from peace keeping forces to releif programmes.



Sometimes it is best to compromise one's principle for "a larger good".It is

true that almost all developing countries are supporting Boutors-Ghali's

candidature, but they are powerless when the US is on the opposite side to

the fence. China and Russia, will not do much in this case because they have

their own problems and Africa is not worth the risk. By this i mean they will

not risk upsetting the Clinton administration, especially China with the

Taiwan membership to the UN out there and also the "Favourable trading

nation" issue in congress coming up again next year.Russia is a a me duck, no

need to elaborate on their fears.



A strong compromise candidate from Sub-Saharan Africa is the best solution.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 12:33:18 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/*THE FOLLOWING IS FROM MALANDING JAITEH. */



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 10:06:52 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

Message-Id: <

To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA

Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)

Cc:

X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCII



I hope my this contribution does not result to another wave of counter-productive discussion, but this issue of tribalism is one of real puzzle to me. Can someone tell me what is or had been in both the UDP or AFPRC to indicate that they are of some tribalist movement? Perhaps I was not following the election rethoric but the composition of the two groups are well as what the news media reported never showed the picture Famara may be suggesting.



Malanding Jaiteh











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:49:17 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-to:

From: ABDOU <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)



Hi Abdou and Sankung,



Thank you for the information on internet access in The Gambia.



Adama Kah











/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */

Hi Abdou,



I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent comments

by some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.



May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access through

COMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service available

in the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart from

store- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.



GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:



i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individual

user

(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individual

user

D700.00 for

institutions (companies, etc)

D60.00 for address creation.



ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00



iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute



(ie D210 per Hour).



iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.

about

D20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.



Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreign

expatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International company

and its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to sign

on as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.



I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives or

other professional friends to sign on the net.



I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as the

net community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges are

merely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain the

service. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilot

project in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along the

length of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently having

discussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order to

come up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely is

not easy especially with the Government. We would have to make some

presumptions in our project analysis.



Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and

technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact

addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of an

Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology

before we kick off with it.



Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer in

GAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)

recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking as

Gamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past

3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using the

same technology.



Best regards,

Sankung









Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 11:16:34 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Alhagie Marong ( Canada ) has been added to the list. We welcome him and

will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions to the list.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 96 20:07:46 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fw: Re: Elections and after

Message-ID: <







>

> >

> > Lots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recently

> > held elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share mine

> > with you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are now

> > known to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President

> > elect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before the

> > elections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) and

> > myself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. My

> > rationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are always

> > accompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The only

> > exceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 Sierra

> > Leonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime minister

> > Albert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I also

> > remembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost an

> > election in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgot

> > the outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections in

> > South Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the category

> > of the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.

> > We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountale

> > hurdles to overcome

> > coupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammeh

> > and APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply being

> > a copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Ku

> > boka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herd

> > will drink

> > some of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout the

> > continent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a state

> > visit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. This

> > might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but the

> > fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among the

> > Gambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjul

> > particularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that I

> > had spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of people

> > were very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.

> > The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadence

> > increased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poor

> > citizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "

> > Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and the

> > poor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled together

> > with the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the ruling

> > elite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambians

> > who benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power during

> > Jawara's reign.

> > Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last two

> > years, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot of

> > The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what the

> > much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.

> > I know that the majority of the population does not have the

> > level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus

> > reasons and sees things differently that we do.

> > I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic

> > planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to the

> > government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you have

> > already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the

> > opposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital to

> > prevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have to

> > prevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting of

> > dynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's that

> > used to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, putting

> > the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,

> > it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidates

> > Darboe, Jatta and Bah to

> > run ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.

> > I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list model

> > where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet and

> > frequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments in

> > Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to join

> > Gambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about their

> > internet accessibility. We can entertain

> > some reactions and discussions to that my proposal.

> > Thanks

> > Tony

> >

> >

> > ========================================================================

> >

> > Anthony W Loum

> > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> > 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> > University of Washington

> > Box 353200

> > Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

> >

> > =========================================================================

> >

> > I think your proposal to follow the Sierra Leonean List model is a very

> good

> > idea.

> I think it would be a very good idea to have Darboe, Jatta, and Bah in the

> Gambia List and of course Mr. Tombong Saidy on the other side for(APRC).This

> will bering some very intresting debates and enlightenments from all sides

> and

> I am sure, we can debate and understand better what each has to offer,or

> stand

> for.

> It is always good with debates which berings understanding, for without

> understanding we dont know where we stand, but with understanding we stand

> solid like a rock.

> I dont know how the other list members think about it but I think it is a

> very

> good idea to have the opposition leaders in the list, as there shall be no

> second hand information or no "radio kangkang" but direct contact through the

> e-mail with the opposition leaders.

> Greetings.

> >

> >

> >

>

> ----

> Matarr M. Jeng



----

Matarr M. Jeng





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 16:13:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM FRANCIS NJIE. OUR BELOVED SERVER IS GONE MAD !

IT IS REJECTING EVERYTHING IT DOES NOT LIKE. ANYWAY, IT WOULD BE LOOKED

INTO. */

From: Francis Njie <

Date: Mon, 14 Oct 96 14:38:32 -0500

To:

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

References: <



We should note that the rate at which computers become outdated in the US is

rapid enough that there are probably thousands of computers that are

effectively junk at present. 386's would easily satisfy a Gambian school's

needs as far as the Internet and basic computer proficiency courses.



We could go "computer begging" in the US if we had some legitimate Gambian

organization as an umbrella. Perhaps GaSTech could provide this legitimacy

once we are properly set up. I would be inclined to think that large

corporations would regard such donations as good PR.



My thoughts here are that schools and the public library system could have

modest computer labs hooked up to the Internet. The bottom-line is

information... The Gambia could become more information-rich than it currently

is.



The network backbone mentioned below will certainly be necessary for this to

be feasible. The rates for Internet access via Compuserve are horrific. GAMTEL

needs something like a T1 connection to the Internet and needs to run its own

Internet access provision effort. I would be rather surprised if GAMTEL could

not afford this. In any case, we could always get help from American sources to

lease a T1 and to provide a few (2-3) GAMTEL employees the training needed to

run the Internet provision effort.



Please excuse me if someone has brought these ideas up before-- I have not had

a chance to look at my mail lately...



Adama, could you please enlighten me about the ROC International Company and

its INTERNET CAFFEE service? Sounds promising... I would also be interested in

getting Sankung Sawo's e-mail address. Thanks a lot...



I would very much appreciate the list's feedback... Thanks...





- Francis



*******************************************************************************

* The Standard Disclaimers:

*

* *

* The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

* * policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.

*

* *

* Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

* * parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.

*

* *

* francis_njie@swissbank.com *

*******************************************************************************







Begin forwarded message:



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:49:17 +500

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: "Adama Kah" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.40)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-to:

From: ABDOU <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)



Hi Abdou and Sankung,



Thank you for the information on internet access in The Gambia.



Adama Kah











/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */

Hi Abdou,



I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent comments

by some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.



May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access through

COMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service available

in the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart from

store- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.



GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:



i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individual

user

(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individual

user

D700.00 for

institutions (companies, etc)

D60.00 for address creation.



ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00



iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute



(ie D210 per Hour).



iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.

about

D20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.



Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreign

expatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International company

and its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to sign

on as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.



I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives or

other professional friends to sign on the net.



I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as the

net community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges are

merely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain the

service. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilot

project in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along the

length of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently having

discussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order to

come up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely is

not easy especially with the Government. We would have to make some

presumptions in our project analysis.



Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and

technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact

addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of an

Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology

before we kick off with it.



Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer in

GAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)

recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking as

Gamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past

3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using the

same technology.



Best regards,

Sankung









Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:22:35 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded posting of Francis Njie

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





We should note that the rate at which computers become outdated in the US is

rapid enough that there are probably thousands of computers that are

effectively junk at present. 386's would easily satisfy a Gambian school's

needs as far as the Internet and basic computer proficiency courses.



We could go "computer begging" in the US if we had some legitimate Gambian

organization as an umbrella. Perhaps GaSTech could provide this legitimacy

once we are properly set up. I would be inclined to think that large

corporations would regard such donations as good PR.



My thoughts here are that schools and the public library system could have

modest computer labs hooked up to the Internet. The bottom-line is

information... The Gambia could become more information-rich than it currently

is.



The network backbone mentioned below will certainly be necessary for this to

be feasible. The rates for Internet access via Compuserve are horrific. GAMTEL

needs something like a T1 connection to the Internet and needs to run its own

Internet access provision effort. I would be rather surprised if GAMTEL could

not afford this. In any case, we could always get help from American sources to

lease a T1 and to provide a few (2-3) GAMTEL employees the training needed to

run the Internet provision effort.



Please excuse me if someone has brought these ideas up before-- I have not had

a chance to look at my mail lately...



Adama, could you please enlighten me about the ROC International Company and

its INTERNET CAFFEE service? Sounds promising... I would also be interested in

getting Sankung Sawo's e-mail address. Thanks a lot...



I would very much appreciate the list's feedback... Thanks...





- Francis



*******************************************************************************

* The Standard Disclaimers:

*

* *

* The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

* * policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.

*

* *

* Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

* * parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.

*

* *

* francis_njie@swissbank.com *

*******************************************************************************







Begin forwarded message:



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:49:17 +500

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: "Adama Kah" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.40)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-to:

From: ABDOU <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)



Hi Abdou and Sankung,



Thank you for the information on internet access in The Gambia.



Adama Kah











/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */

Hi Abdou,



I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent comments

by some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.



May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access through

COMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service available

in the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart from

store- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.



GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:



i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individual

user

(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individual

user

D700.00 for

institutions (companies, etc)

D60.00 for address creation.



ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00



iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute



(ie D210 per Hour).



iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.

about

D20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.



Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreign

expatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International company

and its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to sign

on as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.



I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives or

other professional friends to sign on the net.



I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as the

net community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges are

merely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain the

service. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilot

project in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along the

length of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently having

discussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order to

come up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely is

not easy especially with the Government. We would have to make some

presumptions in our project analysis.



Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and

technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact

addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of an

Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology

before we kick off with it.



Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer in

GAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)

recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking as

Gamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past

3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using the

same technology.



Best regards,

Sankung









Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 16:51:02 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: mailer daemon

Message-ID: <



Hi subscription mgrs. I tried to add Jean Roberts a cousin of mine to the list but I keep getting an error. Will Tony/Abdou or anyone of the sub. mgrs. please add



thanks,



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 18:08:23 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: mailer daemon

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Jean Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be

looking forward to her introduction and contributions to the list.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











On Mon, 14 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:



> Hi subscription mgrs. I tried to add Jean Roberts a cousin of mine to the list but I keep getting an error. Will Tony/Abdou or anyone of the sub. mgrs. please add

>

> thanks,

>

> Sarian

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 22:54:23 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



I would like to ask you to give a synopsis of the overall foreign policy

initiatives of the Jammeh administration both current and in the near

future.If you may i am particularly interested in the rationale behind our

Taiwan , Libya policies. I do realise that nations don't have permanent

friends but rather they have permanent interests; but in the case of Taiwan i

am not sure i twas wise on our part to sever a 30 year relationship with a

rapidly growing country that has been helpful to us only to be used as public

relations pawn by a country no one expects to be nothing other than an

autonomous province. It seems to me doing business with a powerful and

growing partner serves our interest more than attempting to trumpet what is

essentially an untenable position.I simply don't know why we should do

business with colonel Ghadafi.

I think we are seriously risking at the very least costly isolation. Who

we chose as our allies does matter a great deal. I think it would be terrible

for the nations leadership to suscribe to recalceterant behavior in deciding

the nations foreign policies. Unless you convince me otherwise i think there

ought to be a significant reversal in direction.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <



Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new

member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers

each time they want to introduce a new member.

Just a thought...

Musa K.Jawara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 14:26:37 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



I think Musa has a point there. While no-one is denied membership to

our enviable `Penche or bantaba', we have delegated the addition of

new members to List Managers. We ought to know who is joining our

ranks.



Regards!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 14:30:47 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Computers and Internet in the Gambia.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



The idea put forward by Francis is worth considering. Let us explore

this avenue and see what comes out of it. The success of such an

endeavour will make all of us proud of being one family.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 14:41:59 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UN Secretary-General

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



At least once I share most of Tombong's views. The OAU is pitted

against the USA. BBG may not have a second chance unless US changes

its position which is not likely before Nov. 5, and according to

Whitehouse sources, that may not change even thereafter. Africa and

Ghali's other supporters need to do a lot of lobbying if they want

to win. In the event everything fails and the world is united in

having a second African as the TITULAR head of the UN, the process of

making that choice will not be any simpler.



All said and done, what much extra does Africa gain from having its

son/daughter at the helm of the UN? Or, is this whole issue a

question pride?



Lamin Drammeh.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Oct 1995 09:12:30 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Fw: Re: Elections and after

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Matarr M. Jeng wrote:

>

> >

> > >

> > > Lots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recently

> > > held elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share mine

> > > with you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are now

> > > known to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President

> > > elect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before the

> > > elections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) and

> > > myself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. My

> > > rationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are always

> > > accompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The only

> > > exceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 Sierra

> > > Leonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime minister

> > > Albert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I also

> > > remembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost an

> > > election in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgot

> > > the outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections in

> > > South Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the category

> > > of the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.

> > > We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountale

> > > hurdles to overcome

> > > coupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammeh

> > > and APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply being

> > > a copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Ku

> > > boka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herd

> > > will drink

> > > some of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout the

> > > continent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a state

> > > visit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. This

> > > might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but the

> > > fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among the

> > > Gambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjul

> > > particularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that I

> > > had spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of people

> > > were very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.

> > > The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadence

> > > increased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poor

> > > citizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "

> > > Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and the

> > > poor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled together

> > > with the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the ruling

> > > elite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambians

> > > who benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power during

> > > Jawara's reign.

> > > Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last two

> > > years, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot of

> > > The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what the

> > > much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.

> > > I know that the majority of the population does not have the

> > > level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus

> > > reasons and sees things differently that we do.

> > > I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic

> > > planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to the

> > > government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you have

> > > already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the

> > > opposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital to

> > > prevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have to

> > > prevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting of

> > > dynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's that

> > > used to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, putting

> > > the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,

> > > it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidates

> > > Darboe, Jatta and Bah to

> > > run ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.

> > > I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list model

> > > where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet and

> > > frequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments in

> > > Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to join

> > > Gambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about their

> > > internet accessibility. We can entertain

> > > some reactions and discussions to that my proposal.

> > > Thanks

> > > Tony

> > >

> > >

> > > ========================================================================

> > >

> > > Anthony W Loum

> > > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> > > 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> > > University of Washington

> > > Box 353200

> > > Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

> > >

> > > =========================================================================

> > >

> > > I think your proposal to follow the Sierra Leonean List model is a very

> > good

> > > idea.

> > I think it would be a very good idea to have Darboe, Jatta, and Bah in the

> > Gambia List and of course Mr. Tombong Saidy on the other side for(APRC).This

> > will bering some very intresting debates and enlightenments from all sides

> > and

> > I am sure, we can debate and understand better what each has to offer,or

> > stand

> > for.

> > It is always good with debates which berings understanding, for without

> > understanding we dont know where we stand, but with understanding we stand

> > solid like a rock.

> > I dont know how the other list members think about it but I think it is a

> > very

> > good idea to have the opposition leaders in the list, as there shall be no

> > second hand information or no "radio kangkang" but direct contact through the

> > e-mail with the opposition leaders.

> > Greetings.

> > >

> > >

> > >

> >

> > ----

> > Matarr M. Jeng

>

> ----

> Matarr M. Jeng



Matarr!

Yes, that would be very, very interesting indeed. And thanks for your

contribution.



Regards Basss!!!



------------------------------



Date: 15 Oct 1996 09:51:39 +0100

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <00A113263509B003*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 00A113263509B003

Content-Return: Allowed

Mime-Version: 1.0









Hello Gambia-L. members



I wish to seize this opportunity to give you a brief backgrond about myself.



I finished primary and secondary shcool in 1972, and started working as road

forman under the Civil Engineering Section of the Public Works Department.



I left The Gambia in 1978 heading to Norway to further my studies. During

the period of my studies I attended the Telemark Polytechnic where I

obtained a (HND) Higher National Dilopma in Civil Engineering. After I

attended the Engineering College in Grimstad for three years, coming out as

a gratudute in engineering and specialising in road and building

construction.



Since 1987 I have been working as an Engineer at the State Public Road

Administration, I`m the first and the only black African working at the

S.P.R.A.



I am very active in Gambian and World politics as a whole. At Banjul South

where I was living, I was, and still known as Alhagi Jobarteh.



Alhagi



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 96 09:01:16 GMT

From:

To: KTouray@aol.com

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <





> I would like to ask you to give a synopsis of the overall foreign policy

> initiatives of the Jammeh administration both current and in the near

> future.If you may i am particularly interested in the rationale behind our

> Taiwan , Libya policies. I do realise that nations don't have permanent

> friends but rather they have permanent interests; but in the case of Taiwan i

> am not sure i twas wise on our part to sever a 30 year relationship with a

> rapidly growing country that has been helpful to us only to be used as public

> relations pawn by a country no one expects to be nothing other than an

> autonomous province. It seems to me doing business with a powerful and

> growing partner serves our interest more than attempting to trumpet what is

> essentially an untenable position.I simply don't know why we should do

> business with colonel Ghadafi.

> I think we are seriously risking at the very least costly isolation. Who

> we chose as our allies does matter a great deal. I think it would be terrible

> for the nations leadership to suscribe to recalceterant behavior in deciding

> the nations foreign policies. Unless you convince me otherwise i think there

> ought to be a significant reversal in direction.

>







I would like to add a question to T. Saidy (Which countries are affected by

the new entry visa to the Gambia?). We are told that there are a mumber of

countries affected by this new law.

I ask this because some of the list members are holders of foreign passports

and it would be very helpful for them to know whether or not they are affected.



Is this new law promoting tourism which is already badly hit by the sanctions?

Greetings.

----

Matarr M. Jeng





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 09:47:15 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: The Question of New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



I see nothing wrong with formally sending the names and addresses of

potential members to the list instead of forwarding the info to an

individual list/subscription manager. An advantage of the current

procedure is that when Abdou is too busy and Toni is out of town, we

can atleast count on Sarian or myself getting the message and taking

action.



Salaam!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 10:08:38 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Sankung wrote:



> Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreign

> expatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International company

> and its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to sign

> on as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.

>

> I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives or

> other professional friends to sign on the net.

>

> I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as the

> net community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges are

> merely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain the

> service. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilot

> project in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along the

> length of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently having

> discussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order to

> come up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely is

> not easy especially with the Government. We would have to make some

> presumptions in our project analysis.

>

> Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and

> technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact

> addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of an

> Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology

> before we kick off with it.

>

> Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer in

> GAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)

> recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking as

> Gamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past

> 3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using the

> same technology.

>

> Best regards,

> Sankung

>



A great idea indeed! With the outrageous fees and costs listed above, the

average Gambian is a long way from being connected to the net. Gamtel must

react to this demand by integrating its PSTN (public switched telephone

networks) to accomodate this need.



In the US for example, PSTN are owned and operated by many different

organisations such as Bellsouth and AT&T. Before the evolution of the net,

most PSTN were not designed to handle data transmissions, but now most

have media such as T1/E1 circuits and dial-up connections that private

organisations can rent or lease in the form of dedicated lease lines.



As one list member mentioned before, I believe that it would be a wise

move to create the Wide Area Networks using T1 connections as the back bone.

This will require a very creative investment since it involves Leasing a

dedicated line from the major telecommunications companies.



In considering what transport protocols to use, I would agree that TCP/IP

protocol is the way to go since it is the Industry Standard. In addition, it

is the most commonly used routable protocol to access the world-wide

internet. Beware, however, that network operating systems such as NT

servers are growing rapidly in the US. These servers have the flexibilty to

use different transport protocols (e.g IPX/SPX, Netbeui...etc), unlike the

Unix system which only uses TCP/IP. Therefore, it would be very important

to be familiar with other network operating systems as well as the newer

transport protocols.



I certainly hope that Gamtel is headed in the right direction...so keep it up!





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, Ga 30092

______________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@st600.sct.edu

______________________________________________________________________________









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:29:40 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



The foreign policy of The Gambia is dictated by our principle of friendship

and peaceful co-existence with all countries irrespective of religious,

ideological and ethnic differences. I would like to remind fellow Gambia-l

that the present Government has never severed diplomatic relations with any

country.



As you rightly stated there are no permanent friends, but permanent interest

when it comes to foreign policy. The diplomatic relation between Peoples

Republic of China(Communist China) and The Gambia did not last 30 years. I

know this is besides the point, however for the benefit of students of

political history I am trying to set the records straight. The Gambia, upon

attaining independence, developed a very health relationship with the

Republic of China(Taiwan), until 1977 when they severed relations because The

Gambia recognised Communist China.



The Government did the same thing again this time, and Taiwan became back

while communist China withdrew. Communist China was the one who severed

diplomatic relations with The Gambia because we established relations with

Taiwan. The Gambia stands to benefit by maintaining good relationship with

both Chinas, but this seems to be impossible and the best choice is to stay

with Taiwan. Communist China would not accept the concept of two Chinas in

The Gambia, but they are dealing with it in South Africa because it is in

their interest for both to remain friends with South Africa.



As far as Libya, Iran, Cuba, etc. are concerned, we need to remember that The

Gambia has no enemies and thus regards all countries as friends. We will thus

have relations with any country as long as our interests are served and our

sovereignty is not compromised in the process. Libya is an African country

and we will have good relations with all African countries in the spirit of

Pan-Africanism. Our policy towards Libya and other country should not be

dictated by whatever problems these countries have the West.



We also need to remember that these diplomatic relations The Gambia is

establishing with these so-called renegade countries are not based on the

relationship between President Jammeh and Ghaddafi, Castro, or Rafsanjani,

but between the two people.



An analysis of foreign policy of different countries will reveal that what

is happening with The Gambia is not an anomaly. Let us take the case of the

US for example. The US would not maintain a diplomatic relation with Cuba

because it is a communist country, but it establishes relations with

Communist China. The US claims to be the champion of democracy but would not

have a diplomatic relation with Taiwan, which is a democratic country but

embraces Communist China. Look at the case of Kuwait. They just held

legislative elections last week and only 10% of the population was eligible

to vote, women are not allowed to vote. I can assure you that the US will

not question the fairness of that elections because it is in the best

interest of the US to ignore what ever is going on in Kuwait as long as the

NATIONAL INTEREST of the US is not affected.



The thrust of the foreign policy of The Gambia as state in the manifesto of

the APRC, will be to increase South-South co-operation and improve

collaboration among sub-regional groupings. Except in absolutely necessary

situations, The Gambia shall continue to pursue dialogue as a mechanism for

resolving all national and international conflicts. The Gambia will continue

to cherish and maintain good and friendly relations with all countries, and

to continue to be a member of the UN, OAU, ECOWAS, The Commonwealth etc., for

the supreme interest of all Gambians.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 09:37:06 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: mailer daemon

Message-ID: <



BTW - Jean is a he (French name for John). Tony thats Pipo & his wife MamMarie.



thanks,



Sarian



> From

> Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 18:08:23 -0700 (PDT)

> From: "A. Loum" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: mailer daemon

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

> Jean Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be

> looking forward to her introduction and contributions to the list.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

>

> On Mon, 14 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:

>

> > Hi subscription mgrs. I tried to add Jean Roberts a cousin of mine to the list but I keep getting an error. Will Tony/Abdou or anyone of the sub. mgrs. please add

> >

> > thanks,

> >

> > Sarian

> >

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:09:32 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <



Hi,



It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription managers are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.



Good day!



Sarian





> From

> Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: List Traffic

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new

> member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers

> each time they want to introduce a new member.

> Just a thought...

> Musa K.Jawara.

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:59:51 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







As far as I know, the rules are the same. The subscription managers who

are currently Sarian, Latjorr and Amadou have the capability to add and

delete members from the list. The reason that I can think of for the

rejection of Sarian's attempt to add newest member Jean Roberts is that

Sarian has two different email addresses registered in the list and only

one of those addresses is designated the role of a subscription manager.

A possibility is that she used the non registered one for the add

command and the list failed to recognize that one. So I think that it will

be a good idea to add her other address in that function, so that

regardless of whichever used, they will go through. So Abdou, can you

please go ahead and add her other email address as a subscription manager.

Not only list managers ( Abdou and myself ) can add and delete

members. The above three managers can also, and I encourage you to take

more active role in doing that. The reason that I have been adding and

announcing new members is that sometimes names are sent directly to me

and also from recruiting efforts of some of my friends. That is why,

Amadou's idea of sending the request to the entire list is a good

suggestion, so that whoever receives the request first carries it out. In

that way the process gets expedited. Another thing to consider is that

Abdou and myself can leave all the additions and annoucements from the

list to the subscription managers, while we carry out the ones only sent

directly to us. What do you think Gambia-l ? We need your input.

Thanks

Tony



========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









On Tue, 15 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:



> Hi,

>

> It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription managers are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.

>

> Good day!

>

> Sarian

>

>

> > From

> > Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400

> > From:

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: Re: List Traffic

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new

> > member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers

> > each time they want to introduce a new member..

> > Just a thought...

> > Musa K.Jawara.

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 22:50:27 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: The "alternative"?

Message-ID: <



Brothers & Sisters,



Welcome to all the new members, and especially my friend from Bergen

Alhajie Jobarteh. We are looking forward to your contributions.



Mustafa and Yahya challenged me to come with an alternative system, after I

made a posting from Abdou's address while I was in NY. I apologise

for this late reply, it is because I tried to updated myself with the

postings while I was away, and there are always current issues to

spend the available time on.



As Mustafa said, Gambia--l is blessed with highly educated people who

can help in this "search" for an alternative. My aim here is just to

stimulate for more discussion, to learn more, and not to present the

absolute remedy. My assertion that "the market has not and will never

reduce poverty", is influence by the facts coming out from serious

institutions like OECD, UNDP, grassroot organisations and so on.

It was stated in the latest OECD report that the world has

experienced economic growth, but there was no decrease in poverty.

In a nutshell the difference between rich and poor has increased.

The UNDPs Human Development Report 1996 asserted that,

the world's 358 Billioniers assets are more than the total income

of countries which represent 45% of the world's population, or

2,3 billion human beings. The world's poorest share of

the global income has sunken from 2,3 to 1,4 % in the last 30 years.

The richest 20 percents share has increased from 70 to 80 percent. I

don't want to bore you with figures, this is just to give some of us

an idea of the developments.

The World Bank (WB) with its economic conditionalities recommended

economic liberalisation and "blind privatisation

(influenced mainly by Reagan & Thatherism in the early 80s), which is

suppose to be followed by economic growth and then

THE MAGIC: REDUCTION IN POVERTY. This trickled -down effect

the economists (many of them) beleive so much in is now a myth.

Economic growth by itself does not necessarily lead to more welfare.

One can say that growth and social justice are moving in opposite

directions, and to match this two one has to get a strong state to

interfere. In the absence of state interference to prevent the

polarisation tendencies of capitalism, the rich will continue to rich

and the poor poorer. These state interferences can be in the form of

taxations, tax exemptions for specified activities and so on. When I

talk of "well thought redistributive systems" am thinking in this

lines.

I totally disagree with Yahya that the state should not do business.

If the state don't do business, then where do you except it to get

its funds from? It will then have to excessively tax both

corporations and individuals, which Yahya and his Libratarian friends

don't like either. I belong to the "school" which advocates for the

"bringing of the state back in". Without a strong State then economic

growth combined with social justice has no chance. What an assertion?

I think I will stop here for now. The contribution was a bit too

global, but, I think it is still relevant, since globalisation has

never been stronger.

Thanks for your patience.

Shalom,

Famara.









> On Tue, 24 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:

>

> > At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:

> > >

> > >Hello brothers & sisters,

> > >

> > >This is Famara again from Abdou's address.

> > >

> > >It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others

> > >on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I

> > >remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during

> > >election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the

> > >personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of

> > >"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful

> > >atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but

> > >we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope

> > >Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the

> > >green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".

> > >

> > >Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing

> > >for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.

> > >If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any

> > >security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should

> > >remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,

> > >mothers and so on.

> > >

> > >Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL

> > >alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".

> > >The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they

> > >are following Jawara's footsteps.

> > >The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well

> > >thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which

> > >will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say

> > >innovation.

> > >If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will

> > >never have a real change.

> > >I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a

> > >bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential

> > >elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess

> > >Musa likes that word.

> > >Have a nice elction day everyone.

> > >Shalom,

> > >Famara.

> > >

> > >*******************************************************************************

> > >A. TOURAY.

> > >

> > >

> > >

> > >(212) 749-7971

> > >MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> > >

> > >

> > >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> > >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> > >I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> > >ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> > >*******************************************************************************

> > >

> > FAMARA;

> > Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two

> > issues you raised and they are:

> >

> > 1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would

> > like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better

> > alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating

> > poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be

> > sustainable in the long term);

> >

> > 11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area

> > i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system

> > you have in mind or would sugest.

> >

> > Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions

> > like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es

> > to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic

> > that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the

> > controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African

> > countries.

> >

> > Mostafa

> >

>

> Famara,

>

> I join Mostafa in pursuing further your line of thought in the kind of

> "redistributive" system that you believe will eradicate poverty in the

> Gmabian context. Remembering that Gambia is blessed with limited

> resources with which the government can exploit and help the poor, are

> you insinuating that a massive tax system be imposed on other hard working

> Gambians to help alleviate the poverty of other Gambians some of whom I

> believe are sometimes not simply willing to step up to the plate. Even if

> the Gambia is blessed with natural resources I do not believe that it is

> the role of government to get into the business of exploiting them. The

> record of the Gambia's public agencies speaks for themselves.

>

> Having said the above though, I certainly do believe that government can

> provide the right kind of environment for businesses to flourish and

> survive, e.g security. Creating opportunities for Gambians is the key and

> not a bereucratic system of handouts.

>

> Yaya

>

>



------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 38Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Help info...by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Re: elections and afterby TSaidy1050@aol.com 3) Subscription of a new member.by Lamin Camara < yudris@ica.net 4) Thanksby CHERNO < C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA 5) Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISMby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 6) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 7) Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISMby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 8) Re: Membership listby ABALM@aol.com 9) new membersby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 10) INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 11) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)by bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)12) Education Restructuringby KTouray@aol.com 13) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 14) List Trafficby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 15) Re: List Trafficby binta@iuj.ac.jp 16) Re: UN Secretary-Generalby TSaidy1050@aol.com 17) Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 18) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)by "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 19) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 20) Fw: Re: Elections and afterby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)21) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 22) Forwarded posting of Francis Njieby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 23) mailer daemonby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)24) Re: mailer daemonby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 25) Att: TSaidyby KTouray@aol.com 26) Re: List Trafficby MJawara@aol.com 27) Re: List Trafficby binta@iuj.ac.jp 28) Re: Computers and Internet in the Gambia.by binta@iuj.ac.jp 29) Re: UN Secretary-Generalby binta@iuj.ac.jp 30) Re: Fw: Re: Elections and afterby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 31) Introductionby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 32) Re: Att: TSaidyby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)33) The Question of New Membersby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 34) Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)35) Re: Att: TSaidyby TSaidy1050@aol.com 36) Re: mailer daemonby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)37) Re: List Trafficby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)38) Re: List Trafficby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 39) The "alternative"?by "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 40) Re: List Trafficby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 41) Re: List Trafficby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 42) Re: Att: TSaidyby KTouray@aol.com 43) foreign policyby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 44) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 45) Re: List Trafficby binta@iuj.ac.jp 46) Re: Att: TSaidyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 47) IPS-Newsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)48) IPS Newsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)49) Re: foreign policyby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 50) Forwarded message of Musa Kebba Jawaraby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 51) Forwarded message of Pa Lamin Beyaiby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 52) Re: List Trafficby MJawara@aol.com 53) Responseby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 54) Re: List Trafficby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 55) Re: Responseby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 56) Re: List Trafficby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 57)by "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 58) Re: Att: TSaidyby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 59) Forwarded introduction of Mariama Darboeby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 60) Leaving . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 61) Fatou Khan addedby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 62) Re: Responseby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 63) thanksby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 64) Diplomatby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 65) COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIAby Sankung Sawo < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM 66) Re: Responseby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 67) Re: Att: TSaidyby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 68) List managementby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 69) Re: Att: TSaidyby KTouray@aol.com 70) Re: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIAby bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)71) Re: Responseby binta@iuj.ac.jp 72) Re: Att: TSaidyby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 73) Re: Att: TSaidyby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 74) Re: Att: TSaidyby TSaidy1050@aol.com 75) Re: Att: TSaidyby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 76) cnet clip, Gambia coup leader sworn in as civilia [ 28] Reutersby at137@columbia.edu 77) cnet clip, New party seeks Mauritania opposition [ 63] Reuter / Nicholas Phby at137@columbia.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 11:12:37 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Help info...Message-ID: <19961013100736.AAA21442@LOCALNAME>> Abdou, anyone,> What address do I write to for help info on the Listprocessor program> that runs this list? I had the address, but I accidentally deleted it.> Many thanks in advance.> ChoDear Cherno,The address is:- listproc@u.washington.edu You should not write any subjectjust write HELP in the message box and then send it.regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 07:18:18 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: elections and afterMessage-ID: < 961013071816_1279471954@emout05.mail.aol.com President-elect, Jammeh, will be sworn in after the parlaimentary elections,December 11, 1997. Since he has to be sworn in by the National Assemblyaccording to the constitution, he can only be sworn in after the NationalAssembly elections, which is scheduled to take plce December 11, 1996.He will however, be inaugurated next Friday, October 18, 1996.Peace.Tombong------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 10:58:58 +0500From: Lamin Camara < yudris@ica.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscription of a new member.Message-ID: < 32608522.6C1@ica.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Abdou,Will you please subscribe Karafa Badjie to the list. He is a friend ofmine, and a student at the University of British Columbia. This is hise-mail address: badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca. Thanks in advance.Lamin Camara.------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 17:37:01 -0400 (AST)From: CHERNO < C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ThanksMessage-ID: < 01IALP5R5ELY000VB6@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITThanks a lot Abdou and Momodou.I tried out the address and it works just fine.By the way, I checked out both your homepages and they're a reallygreat job. The information provided on our beloved nation is justmind-boggling. I think everyone should check them out!Cho////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 22:42:25 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISMMessage-ID: < 71636430663@amadeus.cmi.no Morro,I cannot remember agreeing more with you since I joined this group. Ican put my signature under most of your analysis of neo-colonialism. Iam one of the believers of the conspiration theory, that is, theeverlasting aim of the North to subdue the South.However I have problems in seeing Jammeh as one who gives in for the"neocolonialists". If you recall I once reacted to a posting where Itried to provoke the list members on the issue of development aid.The question I asked then was "WHO IS HELPING WHO". And this was inreaction to the boycotting of The Gambia by the donor agencies. Ithink in the past 30 years development aid with all its minor andmajor conditionalities have a "pillow" for The Gambia.One last think, Morro, if the UDP had made use of some itssympathizes like you, and refrain from the backward politics ofTRIBALISM, they might have done better.Shalom,Famara.> Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:31:53 CDT> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM> Mr. Connors:> Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,> I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.> 1_ HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REAL> DANGERS WE FACE> First let me say this. I do not know you; I have never met> you; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't read> your mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.> I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to bite> your fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed critical> reflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not the> only thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to The> Gambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-> Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of the> elections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.> These are your words:> ******AESURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THE> MOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THE> MORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happening> in the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and> what the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGH> AND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THE> GAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?> I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THE> GAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.> AEMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about._> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly> elected._AEMorro's Question: Really?_AEEmphasis added_*******> Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you with> my own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equating> the quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is like> comparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.> 2_ HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALIST> POSITION> The statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastating> injustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficulties> not solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeks> and will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the fact> that the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation and> invites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa in> general, and The Gambia in particular.> Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead or> carried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the end> of these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily the> Western countries, have done very little to address the> consequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of the> continent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and the> consequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of the> colonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of their> military deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (the> colonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitation> of the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa just> organized enough to conduct good business (acquisition of> cheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.> Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways that> make neocolonialist control even more complete.> Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individuals> around the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incredible> personal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. It> is the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.> The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)> must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too often> become, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot of> casse) the new colonial agents.> The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are often> managed by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractors> The funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,> recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.> Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractors> and NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at a> moment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness of> these countries to make decisions in the best interest of their> citizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are not> necessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but they> serve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy for> donors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations with> the threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.> Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landed> on the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowing> slaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)> I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figures> but Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but the> Africans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feel> a pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continue> to answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to be> neocolonialist subjects.> Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II> (Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 years> of slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, and> recycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)> We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans have> to be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannot> catch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is the> used chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialist> agenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom and> democracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT IN> THE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?> Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend was> reporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me to> contact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Her> brother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparently> he suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. On> September 26, her other brother went to deliver some food and> medicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. He> too never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her in> the eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.> Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in the> name of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of the> flaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of the> same. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom and> democracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage is> not measured in the lives we discount but in our> willingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.> I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enough> because of my views about my government as I have expressed> them in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the US> government and your views. Don't expect me to apologize because> I told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.> I can't be any simpler than this.> Morro.> (PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:> "I think if you sat around a bowl of> benechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting to> take back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook that> benachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we are> all a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like a> sword with no apologies whatsoever.)------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 23:04:56 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 716969A0F94@amadeus.cmi.no Dr. Nyang,Thank you very much for your piece. I am now enlighten about the P.S. Njie issue. But, don't you think that the Gambians have provedthat this kind of politics is "over and out" by voting for Jammeheven in Mandinka dominated areas. As far as I recall it theMandinkas UDP was appealing to. I would like to appeal to all listmembers to condemn tribalism, especially the sympathisers of UDP.I am afraid that if the UDP, ever come to power they will sponsor a researchprogramme "which proofs that one tribe is more capable of another todo certain things". Some might say that "This Famara is so obsessedwith this tribal thing". Yes I am, and it because of what I have seenin other parts of the world. And secondly, I am an active"anti-racist", I give lectures about the inhumanity of racism, andnow am seeing parallels in my country. I do not think we shouldtolerate such nonsense.Shalom,Famara.> Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 06:09:25 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> X-To: Brian Hubbard < Babanding@msn.com > This is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwarded> by Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be the> last man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have a> role in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.All> the members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descent> certainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They do> enrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that is> different from those of us who are culturally affected by certain> realities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living in> a global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others in> the world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the people> because of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .> When we talk about democracy in the global system we must> recognise four questions that are critical to the political and economic> wellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of food> security;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment of> human rights that are now universally accepted by all international> organisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one's> leaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy is> likely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practices> of democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gap> between the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in the> South.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on the> politics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material and> human resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.> to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in the> globe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit and> the lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made the> politics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual members> are faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,> the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issues> peculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man and> woman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of the> Gambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianise> itself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because we> are hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not want> the deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud the> politics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to be> brutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military in> Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to be> desired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest the> parliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive to> think that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpoll> its rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chnge> tactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It is> dangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used to> get a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentary> ganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road to> parliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution and> optimism given to us by international friend, but in order for the> Gambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear must> be replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happened> over the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of the> NIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspired> to tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold of> their lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,> please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when their> relatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much of> what I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the political> class. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not want> to see a repeat performance under the new order.> With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform my> questioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority who> was the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate was> largely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnic> group and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegade> who embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,> during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in the> Gambia,I collected enough evidence to prove that> ethnicity and religion> were used against him. Colonel Jammeh has to recog} sl------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 23:23:36 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISMMessage-ID: < 716E61367EA@amadeus.cmi.no TO THE "WESTERNERS" ON THE LIST,I know you are all smart enough to understand that my supporting ofMorro's points on the conspiracy theory, is not in anyway a "fingerpointing" at you. When am talking of the North I mean the systemsand not the individuals. I know many idealistic westerners, whobelieve in what they are doing for the betterment of Africa and the"developing" world in general.So please continue to contribute.(This should be obvious, but I felt the need to clarify it)Shalom,Famara.> Date: Thu, 10 Oct 96 14:31:53 CDT> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: TRIVILIAZATION AND NEOCOLONIALISM> Mr. Connors:> Though this is a response to some of the questions you posed,> I hope it is an adequate response to all who have had questions.> 1_ HOW DO YOU TRIVIALIZE THE REAL> DANGERS WE FACE> First let me say this. I do not know you; I have never met> you; I couldn't tell you apart from a leaf on a tree. I can't read> your mind; in responding to you, I am confined to what you write.> I have no problem whatsoever that you INTENDED to bite> your fellow Americans. (Well done for that; indeed critical> reflection keeps democracy healthy.) Unfortunately that's not the> only thing you did. You went too far in analogizing to The> Gambia. You were furious and chastised your fellow non-> Gambians for being shocked and dismayed by the conduct of the> elections in The Gambia, in light of what goes on here in the US.> These are your words:> ******AESURE, JAMMEH UTILIZED HIS MILITARY MIGHT TO GIVE HIMSELF THE> MOST COVERAGE BUT, WHY ARE PEOPLE SO SHOCKED? IN FACT, THE> MORE I THINK ABOUT IT THE MORE I AM FURIOUS. Look at what is happening> in the US...Ross Perot has been denied the opportunity to debate with Dole and> what the hell is the difference here? C'MON, WHY ARE YOU ALL ACTING SO HIGH> AND MIGHTY AND PROJECTING THIS FEELING OF SORROW FOR THE> GAMBIA AND JAMMEH BEING ELECTED?> I GUARANTEE ELECTION FUNDING AND FINANCING IN THE> GAMBIA IS MUCH MORE FAIR AND OPEN THAN HERE IN THE U.S. OF A.> AEMorro's question: How? You don't know what you're talking about._> Enough of the shock over elections in The Gambia. Especially from those of> us who have lived there. Jammeh has done some tremendous things for the> country. I'd bet a hell of a lot of money that he has the countries> interests in mind more so than 75% of the Congressmen we have so fairly> elected._AEMorro's Question: Really?_AEEmphasis added_*******> Sure the US democracy suffers from faults. I can supply you with> my own personal collection of colorful descriptions. But equating> the quirks in your democracy to the problems we face is like> comparing a broken nail to a bullet in the head.> 2_ HOW YOU SUPPORT THE NEOCOLONIALIST> POSITION> The statements above inspire us to accept manifest and devastating> injustice by accepting Jammeh. Jammeh compounds our difficulties> not solve them. Our problems are not limited to the havoc he reeks> and will continue to reek with increasing magnitude, but the fact> that the havoc compounds our disarray as a developing nation and> invites (in my view cements) the control of the West on Africa in> general, and The Gambia in particular.> Africa has suffered 400 years of slave trade (100 million dead or> carried away), and another century or so of colonialism. At the end> of these devastating experiences the perpetrators, primarily the> Western countries, have done very little to address the> consequences of their rape and plunder. (The laceration of the> continent into countries with groups of little or not affinity, and the> consequent ethnic and border conflicts; the corruption of the> colonial successors and the bloodiness and corruption of their> military deposers etc.) Indeed these consequences enable them (the> colonialists) to transform their tactics and continue the exploitation> of the continent. The neocolonialist agenda is to keep Africa just> organized enough to conduct good business (acquisition of> cheap raw materials). The so-called Band-Aid approach.> Increasingly, even this Band-Aid is being offered in ways that> make neocolonialist control even more complete.> Before I get into that let me say that an awful lot of individuals> around the world spend a great deal of time in Africa at incredible> personal expense. Indeed I agree we cannot live without them. It> is the nature of our dependence on them that is so disturbing.> The donors (with their neocolonialist agenda always in mind)> must deliver aid carefully. The instruments of delivery too often> become, wittingly or unwittingly (unwittingly in an awful lot of> casse) the new colonial agents.> The donors choose the projects to fund. The projects are often> managed by donor/lender citizens/NGOs or contractors> The funds, never enough to provide a competitive base ,> recycle right back to where they came from. I hope you're following.> Donors agents have incredible flex in Africa (e.g. IMF, contractors> and NGOs). The fact that they can up and go (and they do) at a> moment's notice, is a debilitating compromise of the effectiveness of> these countries to make decisions in the best interest of their> citizens. (Now particular individuals from donor countries are not> necessarily knowing partners in the neocolonialist agenda, but they> serve the purpose--staff a mechanism which makes it easy for> donors to maximize their leverage with the developing nations with> the threat of fund and STAFF withdrawals.> Analogously, I do not think that every catholic priest who landed> on the shores of Africa between 1400 and 1900 was a knowing> slaver or colonialist agent, but they certainly were the harbingers.)> I will not embarrass myself by attempting to quote the exact figures> but Africa's debt load is of no burden to anyone else but the> Africans. The lenders can wipe their books clean and not even feel> a pinch. On the other hand we stagger under the load and continue> to answer to donor/lenders, and therefore continue to be> neocolonialist subjects.> Now, contrast America's response to Europe after W.W.II> (Marshall Plan) and the Wests response to Africa after 400 years> of slave trade and over a century of colonialism (NGOs, IMF, and> recycled capital). (Still, compare Japan (US) and Hong Kong (UK) with Africa.)> We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world. Africans have> to be smart enough to aspire to the highest standards. We cannot> catch up to nations of space shuttles in used chariots. Jammeh is the> used chariot, a phenomenon that perpetuates the neocolonialist> agenda because he bars us from a speedy progress to freedom and> democracy. Yet you insist he ain't so bad. BY SAYING THAT YOU BOUGHT IN> THE NEOCOLONIALIST AGENDA (Gambians too) Can you see why this is so sheering?> Just the other day I received a call from home. A friend was> reporting the detention of her brother to me. She wanted me to> contact Amnesty International to see if they could do anything. Her> brother was beaten up at Denton Bridge on Sept. 25. Apparently> he suffered at least a broken arm. She feared he was dead. On> September 26, her other brother went to deliver some food and> medicine ,and to inquire about the welfare of the one detained. He> too never returned home. I wonder if any of you can look her in> the eye and tell her Jammeh ain't so bad.> Those people who are eager to overlook Jammeh's flaws in the> name of "baby" democracy, also argued for the acceptance of the> flaws of the Jawara government in earlier times in the name of the> same. How quickly they turn. Their loyalty to freedom and> democracy is as constant as a mercenary's. The test of courage is> not measured in the lives we discount but in our> willingness to sacrifice our own in defense of others.> I know I will probably end up with a bullet in my head soon enough> because of my views about my government as I have expressed> them in this forum. Can you, today, say the same about the US> government and your views. Don't expect me to apologize because> I told you you've got a jumbo foot in your mouth.> I can't be any simpler than this.> Morro.> (PS: Mr. Hubbard, you wrote this about Mr. Connors:> "I think if you sat around a bowl of> benechin and had conversation you would find yourself wanting to> take back several of your comments." I will be glad to cook that> benachin, all those who are interested may come. But until we are> all a little more sensitive, I will continue to will my word like a> sword with no apologies whatsoever.)------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 17:53:44 -0400From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Membership listMessage-ID: < 961013175343_542351798@emout15.mail.aol.com Tony&Abdou,would you please add Ansu Sonko to the gambia-l.His e-mail address isAbba sanneh------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:14:21 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961013181257.27041D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Ansu Sonko and Karafa Badjie have joined the list. We have lostBenoit Dumolin and Sammy Bruce Olive.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961013181858.27041E-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */Hi Abdou,I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent commentsby some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access throughCOMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service availablein the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart fromstore- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individualuser(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individualuserD700.00 forinstitutions (companies, etc)D60.00 for address creation.ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute(ie D210 per Hour).iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.aboutD20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreignexpatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International companyand its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to signon as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives orother professional friends to sign on the net.I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as thenet community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges aremerely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain theservice. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilotproject in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along thelength of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently havingdiscussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order tocome up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely isnot easy especially with the Government. We would have to make somepresumptions in our project analysis.Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking andtechnology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contactaddresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of anInternet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technologybefore we kick off with it.Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer inGAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking asGamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using thesame technology.Best regards,Sankung------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:41:48 -0400From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Message-ID: < 199610132241.SAA08561@freenet3.carleton.ca Sankung write:Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and>technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact>addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of $>Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology>before we kick off with it.------------------------------I suggeste you to check this internet address: www.zdu.com They offer internet course for $4 a month.Thanks for the valuable information about ISP in Gambia.------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 19:38:53 -0400From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Education RestructuringMessage-ID: < 961013193851_542401544@emout16.mail.aol.com The suggeestion I am henceforth putting forward is at best an untested theoryand at worst an ill conceived policy concoction.I nonetheless concluded thatthe idea deserves at the very least a swing at our evolving discussion group.I'll further say that i do not have any specific training or experience ineducation as a subject area. In the same vein i do not posses specificstatistical data governmental or otherwise that would enable me to makehighly accurate projections.Having seen so many people fall into the cracks of our educational system ihave concluded that central government total management of primary andsecondary education has not worked in the past and would continue toundermine the future of the country by ensuring that the majority of thepopulation get systematically squeezed out of the impossibly competitive roadto higher education. The constantly cited reason for this abysmal state ofour system is financial, with most people contending that the gov't simplyhas not built enough schools to accomodate an ever increasing student roll.Having tens of thousands of primary school kids take secondarylevel entranceexams when only a few thousand of that number can be admitted is a terribleshortcoming that if not addressed would only set us aback.I would go as faras to say that atleast half the students get marks that qualify them for highschool entry.Another serious impediment toward progress in our primary to secondaryeducation is the fact that our system is designed to let only gov't run allaspects of the schools from hiring teachers, buying stationery and books,feeding programs etc without any active participation at the local level. itwould have been execellent if gov't can execute such an enermous undertakingall by itself in an efficient manner, but as with gov't all over the worlddelivering services at the local level becomes too unweildy to be properlyhandled by central administration.Judging by the adversity of the problem i propose that our gov'trecognise and declare the current state of education a crisis. As a result itwould be the highest priority in terms of the national agenda. The gov'tshould embark on finding resources aimed at aportioning as much as 20% of GDPfor the next 20 years. I know this sounds draconian but the consequences ofanything less would be far worse. The expenditures would require the gov't tocut spending in other areas or perhaps even go into debt but every bututwould have been worth it by the time we take stock a few years down the road.Another important reform initiative we need to make is to redefine therole of central gov't in the way schools are run in local jurisdictions. Tothis end the gov't can begin by running a pilot program say in Kombo StMary's as follows:1-Appoint a school board of 12 people spanning a broad section of thepopulation from business men to civil servants to community activist(theymust all be able to read and write)2- Enthrust the board the authority to hire and fire all school personnel3- Give the board the projected Dalasi amount the gov't would have spent ifthey were running it.4-Issue guidelines in terms the educational standards the gov't requires.5-Dispatch one bereaucrat from the ministry of education to serve the centralgov't's interest on the board and monitor progress.With this the local community and their immediate representatives would bevery much obligated to ensure that they have the best schools . They wouldrealise they have a stake in what happens and hence would do what ever ittakes to be successful.Teachers would be monitored so that the bad ones wouldbe ferreted out and the good ones would be given incentives to stay.Even thevendors who supply the schools with everything from stationery to food itemswould find themselvesin the midst of a very competetive enviroment where onlythose who deliver the better product efficiently would survive. Consequentlyyou would have better run schools run by a few efficient local people whowould in time develop ever increasing innovative ways of having thier moniesworth.Sure problems may emerge as a result of this new found autonomy includingthe possibility of abuse , but overall it has a good chance of succeedingand for the first time the nation would be on the road to strenghtening localcommunities, instilling a sense involvement in people that they are bettermanagers of their affairs.If the pilot succeeds and the proposal tried natinwide i believe wewould be in a better shape.The current system is definately not an option.------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Oct 1995 07:14:37 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < 307F392D.387A@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFamara A. Sanyang wrote:> Dr. Nyang,> Thank you very much for your piece. I am now enlighten about the P.> S. Njie issue. But, don't you think that the Gambians have proved> that this kind of politics is "over and out" by voting for Jammeh> even in Mandinka dominated areas. As far as I recall it the> Mandinkas UDP was appealing to. I would like to appeal to all list> members to condemn tribalism, especially the sympathisers of UDP.> I am afraid that if the UDP, ever come to power they will sponsor a research> programme "which proofs that one tribe is more capable of another to> do certain things". Some might say that "This Famara is so obsessed> with this tribal thing". Yes I am, and it because of what I have seen> in other parts of the world. And secondly, I am an active> "anti-racist", I give lectures about the inhumanity of racism, and> now am seeing parallels in my country. I do not think we should> tolerate such nonsense.> Shalom,> Famara.> > Date: Wed, 9 Oct 1996 06:09:25 -0400 (EDT)> > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)> > X-To: Brian Hubbard < Babanding@msn.com > > This is a brief response to the points raised about the letter forwarded> > by Mr. Hubbard.First of all, let me state categorically that I will be the> > last man to argue that international friends of the Gambia do not have a> > role in the on-going debate about the political future of the country.All> > the members of the list who are not Gambians or persons of Gambian descent> > certainly have all the right to participate in the discussion. They do> > enrich the discussion and they bring to the table a perspective that is> > different from those of us who are culturally affected by certain> > realities in that part of the world. In other words, we are now living in> > a global system that makes it easier for us to communicate with others in> > the world who have Gambian experiences and are sympathetic to the people> > because of their stay in the country.Now let me go to the next point .> > When we talk about democracy in the global system we must> > recognise four questions that are critical to the political and economic> > wellbeing of modern human beings.The first question is that of food> > security;the second is freedom of conscience;the third is the enjoyment of> > human rights that are now universally accepted by all international> > organisations and peoples.The fourth question is the right to elect one's> > leaders periodically without fear.An alien being from a distant galaxy is> > likely to be fascinated by the conflicting human definitions and practices> > of democracy.What may not puzzle him is the economic and cultural gap> > between the peoples of the northern hemisphere and those living in the> > South.Democracy in the North is no longer specifically focused on the> > politics of the belly.The successful exploitation of the material and> > human resources of the U.S. and beyond has enabled those of us in the U.S.> > to enjoy a standard of living unavailable to others elsewhere in the> > globe.Because of this state of affairs the phenomenon of food deficit and> > the lack of daily intake of adequate calories have together made the> > politics of the belly paramount.In a society where the individual members> > are faced with the urgent task of feeding themselves three times a day,> > the politics of the head (concern with the environment and other issues> > peculiar to the North) receives lesser attention from the ordinary man and> > woman in the developing areas of the world.In the specific case of the> > Gambia, those of us who oppose the military and its attempt to civilianise> > itself, recognise the realities in Africa today.We oppose not because we> > are hell bent on opposing the order of the day, but because we do not want> > the deprivation resulting from the politics of the belly to cloud the> > politics of the head.It is one thing to be poor, but it is another to be> > brutalised and impoverished at the same time.The record of the military in> > Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America leave much to be> > desired.The call for the opposition to organise itself and contest the> > parliamentary elections is commendable.However, it is politically naive to> > think that the party that used undemocratic methods and means to outpoll> > its rivalries in the presidential elections is suddenly going to chnge> > tactics and let the opposition win the parliamentary elections.It is> > dangerous and unwise to assume such a possibility.If rigging was used to> > get a presidential goose elected, be rest assured that the parliamentary> > ganders would also use rigging to follow their leader down the road to> > parliamentary victory.I certainly appreciate the words of caution and> > optimism given to us by international friend, but in order for the> > Gambians to construct a viable and effective democratic society, fear must> > be replaced by a sense of trust among the Gambian people.What has happened> > over the last two years is the creeping sense of fear.The creation of the> > NIA and the killings that took the lives of many Gambians have conspired> > to tell the Gambians that a Republic of Fear is beginning to take hold of> > their lives and their daily routines.If some of us are vocal at this time,> > please note that we feel that not many Gambians spoke out when their> > relatives,friends and fellow citizens were looting the treasury.Much of> > what I wrote on the politics of the Gambia went unread by the political> > class. They were apparently allergic to scholarly discourse.We do not want> > to see a repeat performance under the new order.> > With respect to my allusion to P.S. Njie, I wish to inform my> > questioner (Famara) that the deceased Banjul politician was a minority who> > was the first Chief Minister in the country and his political fate was> > largely determined by the fact that he was not from a majority ethnic> > group and,to some Gambians at the time (1962), he was a Muslim renegade> > who embraced Catholicism.People like myself were teenagers then.Later,> > during my doctoral research on the history of political parties in the> > Gambia,I collected enough evidence to prove that> > ethnicity and religion> > were used against him. Colonel Jammeh has to recog} sl> >> >Famara,Tribalism,like its mother,racism is the theology the inadequate.But thefact that what both the tribalist and the racisthave to say is morally abhorrent can not be used to deny them theirright to express themselves.That is why when we say Freedom Of Speech isguaranteed,it means for everyone including those whose speechesare revolting.So, if someone says something that you don't particularlylike,for whatever reason that may be,you must then bring a counterargument that would prove that what that person said was false.But itcannot be democratic to deny him the medium to express himself simplybecause we hate what he is saying.Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 10:06:26 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 01IAMNWYBO5O0016F8@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:It may be helpful for the List if members cut down on messages that addnothing to previous contributions (e.g. "good job," "thanks," etc). Justmy addition to the already heavy traffic.Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:34:22 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 199610141424.XAA25766@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAmadou,I second your sugestion.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 12:29:38 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UN Secretary-GeneralMessage-ID: < 961014122937_1513710976@emout05.mail.aol.com This is one of the most difficult issues African leaders have to deal with inthe next coming months. The OAU backs Moutros-Ghali, however for him to servea second term, he has to have the blessing of the US. As we all know, whetherwe accept it or not, the UN is contolled by the US and the way things aregoing, African leaders have to agree with a compromise candidate. I am suresome of us can recall what happened with Mr. Ahmadou Mahtarr Mbowe, theformer Secretary General of UNESCO when America wanted him out.If the OAU decides to take the confrontational choice of sticking withBoutros-Ghali, then the UN will be without funds from the US, and this canmean trouble not only for Africa in particular, but for all UN relatedprogrammes- from peace keeping forces to releif programmes.Sometimes it is best to compromise one's principle for "a larger good".It istrue that almost all developing countries are supporting Boutors-Ghali'scandidature, but they are powerless when the US is on the opposite side tothe fence. China and Russia, will not do much in this case because they havetheir own problems and Africa is not worth the risk. By this i mean they willnot risk upsetting the Clinton administration, especially China with theTaiwan membership to the UN out there and also the "Favourable tradingnation" issue in congress coming up again next year.Russia is a a me duck, noneed to elaborate on their fears.A strong compromise candidate from Sub-Saharan Africa is the best solution.Peace.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 12:33:18 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961014123222.28210A-100000@hejsan.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/*THE FOLLOWING IS FROM MALANDING JAITEH. */Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 10:06:52 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@u.washington.edu Message-Id: < 199610141406.KAA00531@oak.ffr.mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: FW: FW: Election (fwd)Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCIII hope my this contribution does not result to another wave of counter-productive discussion, but this issue of tribalism is one of real puzzle to me. Can someone tell me what is or had been in both the UDP or AFPRC to indicate that they are of some tribalist movement? Perhaps I was not following the election rethoric but the composition of the two groups are well as what the news media reported never showed the picture Famara may be suggesting.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:49:17 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Message-ID: < 43DD3A00604@vpt.gwu.edu Date: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Hi Abdou and Sankung,Thank you for the information on internet access in The Gambia.Adama Kah/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */Hi Abdou,I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent commentsby some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access throughCOMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service availablein the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart fromstore- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individualuser(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individualuserD700.00 forinstitutions (companies, etc)D60.00 for address creation.ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute(ie D210 per Hour).iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.aboutD20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreignexpatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International companyand its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to signon as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives orother professional friends to sign on the net.I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as thenet community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges aremerely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain theservice. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilotproject in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along thelength of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently havingdiscussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order tocome up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely isnot easy especially with the Government. We would have to make somepresumptions in our project analysis.Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking andtechnology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contactaddresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of anInternet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technologybefore we kick off with it.Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer inGAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking asGamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using thesame technology.Best regards,SankungAdama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 11:16:34 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961014111459.7013B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAlhagie Marong ( Canada ) has been added to the list. We welcome him andwill be looking forward to his introduction and contributions to the list.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 96 20:07:46 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Fw: Re: Elections and afterMessage-ID: < M.101496.220746.18@ip88.image.dk > >> > Lots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recently> > held elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share mine> > with you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are now> > known to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President> > elect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before the> > elections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) and> > myself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. My> > rationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are always> > accompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The only> > exceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 Sierra> > Leonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime minister> > Albert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I also> > remembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost an> > election in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgot> > the outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections in> > South Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the category> > of the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.> > We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountale> > hurdles to overcome> > coupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammeh> > and APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply being> > a copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Ku> > boka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herd> > will drink> > some of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout the> > continent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a state> > visit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. This> > might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but the> > fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among the> > Gambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjul> > particularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that I> > had spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of people> > were very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.> > The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadence> > increased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poor> > citizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "> > Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and the> > poor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled together> > with the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the ruling> > elite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambians> > who benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power during> > Jawara's reign.> > Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last two> > years, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot of> > The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what the> > much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.> > I know that the majority of the population does not have the> > level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus> > reasons and sees things differently that we do.> > I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic> > planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to the> > government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you have> > already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the> > opposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital to> > prevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have to> > prevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting of> > dynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's that> > used to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, putting> > the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,> > it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidates> > Darboe, Jatta and Bah to> > run ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.> > I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list model> > where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet and> > frequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments in> > Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to join> > Gambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about their> > internet accessibility. We can entertain> > some reactions and discussions to that my proposal.> > Thanks> > Tony> >> >> > ========================================================================> >> > Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> > 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> > University of Washington> > Box 353200> > Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> >> > =========================================================================> >> > I think your proposal to follow the Sierra Leonean List model is a very> good> > idea.> I think it would be a very good idea to have Darboe, Jatta, and Bah in the> Gambia List and of course Mr. Tombong Saidy on the other side for(APRC).This> will bering some very intresting debates and enlightenments from all sides> and> I am sure, we can debate and understand better what each has to offer,or> stand> for.> It is always good with debates which berings understanding, for without> understanding we dont know where we stand, but with understanding we stand> solid like a rock.> I dont know how the other list members think about it but I think it is a> very> good idea to have the opposition leaders in the list, as there shall be no> second hand information or no "radio kangkang" but direct contact through the> e-mail with the opposition leaders.> Greetings.> >> >> >> ----> Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 16:13:40 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961014161114.23110B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM FRANCIS NJIE. OUR BELOVED SERVER IS GONE MAD !IT IS REJECTING EVERYTHING IT DOES NOT LIKE. ANYWAY, IT WOULD BE LOOKEDINTO. */From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com Date: Mon, 14 Oct 96 14:38:32 -0500To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)References: < 43DD3A00604@vpt.gwu.edu We should note that the rate at which computers become outdated in the US israpid enough that there are probably thousands of computers that areeffectively junk at present. 386's would easily satisfy a Gambian school'sneeds as far as the Internet and basic computer proficiency courses.We could go "computer begging" in the US if we had some legitimate Gambianorganization as an umbrella. Perhaps GaSTech could provide this legitimacyonce we are properly set up. I would be inclined to think that largecorporations would regard such donations as good PR.My thoughts here are that schools and the public library system could havemodest computer labs hooked up to the Internet. The bottom-line isinformation... The Gambia could become more information-rich than it currentlyis.The network backbone mentioned below will certainly be necessary for this tobe feasible. The rates for Internet access via Compuserve are horrific. GAMTELneeds something like a T1 connection to the Internet and needs to run its ownInternet access provision effort. I would be rather surprised if GAMTEL couldnot afford this. In any case, we could always get help from American sources tolease a T1 and to provide a few (2-3) GAMTEL employees the training needed torun the Internet provision effort.Please excuse me if someone has brought these ideas up before-- I have not hada chance to look at my mail lately...Adama, could you please enlighten me about the ROC International Company andits INTERNET CAFFEE service? Sounds promising... I would also be interested ingetting Sankung Sawo's e-mail address. Thanks a lot...I would very much appreciate the list's feedback... Thanks...- Francis******************************************************************************** The Standard Disclaimers:* ** The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the* * policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.* ** Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and* * parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.* ********************************************************************************Begin forwarded message:Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:49:17 +500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.40)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENDate: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Hi Abdou and Sankung,Thank you for the information on internet access in The Gambia.Adama Kah/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */Hi Abdou,I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent commentsby some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access throughCOMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service availablein the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart fromstore- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individualuser(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individualuserD700.00 forinstitutions (companies, etc)D60.00 for address creation.ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute(ie D210 per Hour).iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.aboutD20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreignexpatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International companyand its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to signon as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives orother professional friends to sign on the net.I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as thenet community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges aremerely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain theservice. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilotproject in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along thelength of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently havingdiscussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order tocome up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely isnot easy especially with the Government. We would have to make somepresumptions in our project analysis.Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking andtechnology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contactaddresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of anInternet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technologybefore we kick off with it.Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer inGAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking asGamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using thesame technology.Best regards,SankungAdama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:22:35 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded posting of Francis NjieMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961014131859.13248A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWe should note that the rate at which computers become outdated in the US israpid enough that there are probably thousands of computers that areeffectively junk at present. 386's would easily satisfy a Gambian school'sneeds as far as the Internet and basic computer proficiency courses.We could go "computer begging" in the US if we had some legitimate Gambianorganization as an umbrella. Perhaps GaSTech could provide this legitimacyonce we are properly set up. I would be inclined to think that largecorporations would regard such donations as good PR.My thoughts here are that schools and the public library system could havemodest computer labs hooked up to the Internet. The bottom-line isinformation... The Gambia could become more information-rich than it currentlyis.The network backbone mentioned below will certainly be necessary for this tobe feasible. The rates for Internet access via Compuserve are horrific. GAMTELneeds something like a T1 connection to the Internet and needs to run its ownInternet access provision effort. I would be rather surprised if GAMTEL couldnot afford this. In any case, we could always get help from American sources tolease a T1 and to provide a few (2-3) GAMTEL employees the training needed torun the Internet provision effort.Please excuse me if someone has brought these ideas up before-- I have not hada chance to look at my mail lately...Adama, could you please enlighten me about the ROC International Company andits INTERNET CAFFEE service? Sounds promising... I would also be interested ingetting Sankung Sawo's e-mail address. Thanks a lot...I would very much appreciate the list's feedback... Thanks...- Francis******************************************************************************** The Standard Disclaimers:* ** The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the* * policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.* ** Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and* * parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.* ********************************************************************************Begin forwarded message:Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 13:49:17 +500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.40)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENDate: Sun, 13 Oct 1996 18:20:47 -0400 (EDT)Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Hi Abdou and Sankung,Thank you for the information on internet access in The Gambia.Adama Kah/* THE FOLLOWING IS FROM SANKUNG SAWO */Hi Abdou,I have been following discussions in the list and especially the recent commentsby some members for information about INTERNET access in the Gambia.May I inform you and the list that GAMTEL still offers INTERNET access throughCOMPUSERVE online services, and in fact it is the only online service availablein the country now. I am not aware of any service provider here apart fromstore- and- forward access services provided by MRC and NEA.GAMTEL's tariff ( charges) are as follows:i) Refundable Deposit: D250.00 for Gambian private individualuser(one time payment) D500.00 for foreign private individualuserD700.00 forinstitutions (companies, etc)D60.00 for address creation.ii) Monthly (fixed) subscription fee: D200.00iii) Network Connection Usage charge: D3.50 per Minute(ie D210 per Hour).iv) Compuserve Usage Charges: D100.00 fixed for 1st 5 hours of usage.aboutD20.00 per hour beyond 5 hrs.Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreignexpatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International companyand its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to signon as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives orother professional friends to sign on the net.I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as thenet community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges aremerely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain theservice. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilotproject in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along thelength of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently havingdiscussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order tocome up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely isnot easy especially with the Government. We would have to make somepresumptions in our project analysis.Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking andtechnology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contactaddresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of anInternet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technologybefore we kick off with it.Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer inGAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking asGamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using thesame technology.Best regards,SankungAdama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 16:51:02 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: mailer daemonMessage-ID: < 199610142351.QAA28776@thesky.incog.com Hi subscription mgrs. I tried to add Jean Roberts a cousin of mine to the list but I keep getting an error. Will Tony/Abdou or anyone of the sub. mgrs. please add mamarie@ix.netcom.com Jean Roberts to the list?thanks,Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 18:08:23 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mailer daemonMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961014180615.14368E-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJean Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome her and will belooking forward to her introduction and contributions to the list.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Mon, 14 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:> Hi subscription mgrs. I tried to add Jean Roberts a cousin of mine to the list but I keep getting an error. Will Tony/Abdou or anyone of the sub. mgrs. please add mamarie@ix.netcom.com Jean Roberts to the list?> thanks,> Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 22:54:23 -0400From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 961014225421_1547326509@emout01.mail.aol.com I would like to ask you to give a synopsis of the overall foreign policyinitiatives of the Jammeh administration both current and in the nearfuture.If you may i am particularly interested in the rationale behind ourTaiwan , Libya policies. I do realise that nations don't have permanentfriends but rather they have permanent interests; but in the case of Taiwan iam not sure i twas wise on our part to sever a 30 year relationship with arapidly growing country that has been helpful to us only to be used as publicrelations pawn by a country no one expects to be nothing other than anautonomous province. It seems to me doing business with a powerful andgrowing partner serves our interest more than attempting to trumpet what isessentially an untenable position.I simply don't know why we should dobusiness with colonel Ghadafi.I think we are seriously risking at the very least costly isolation. Whowe chose as our allies does matter a great deal. I think it would be terriblefor the nations leadership to suscribe to recalceterant behavior in decidingthe nations foreign policies. Unless you convince me otherwise i think thereought to be a significant reversal in direction.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 961014234107_126919575@emout01.mail.aol.com Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a newmember, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managerseach time they want to introduce a new member.Just a thought...Musa K.Jawara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 14:26:37 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 199610150515.OAA02655@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII think Musa has a point there. While no-one is denied membership toour enviable `Penche or bantaba', we have delegated the addition ofnew members to List Managers. We ought to know who is joining ourranks.Regards!Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 14:30:47 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Computers and Internet in the Gambia.Message-ID: < 199610150519.OAA02684@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,The idea put forward by Francis is worth considering. Let us explorethis avenue and see what comes out of it. The success of such anendeavour will make all of us proud of being one family.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 14:41:59 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UN Secretary-GeneralMessage-ID: < 199610150530.OAA02799@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,At least once I share most of Tombong's views. The OAU is pittedagainst the USA. BBG may not have a second chance unless US changesits position which is not likely before Nov. 5, and according toWhitehouse sources, that may not change even thereafter. Africa andGhali's other supporters need to do a lot of lobbying if they wantto win. In the event everything fails and the world is united inhaving a second African as the TITULAR head of the UN, the process ofmaking that choice will not be any simpler.All said and done, what much extra does Africa gain from having itsson/daughter at the helm of the UN? Or, is this whole issue aquestion pride?Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Oct 1995 09:12:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fw: Re: Elections and afterMessage-ID: < 3080A64E.210E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMatarr M. Jeng wrote:> >> > >> > > Lots of thoughts and analyses have already been offered on the recently> > > held elections in The Gambia. I am taking this opportunity to share mine> > > with you. The elections have been held and the inevitable results are now> > > known to everyone. Whether we like Jammmeh or not, he is the President> > > elect and nothing will change that fact. If you can recall before the> > > elections Malanding ( hope I am stating your position correctly ) and> > > myself were among the few who supported a boycott of the elections. My> > > rationale was that elections in Africa including the The Gambia are always> > > accompanied by fraudulent practices where Incumbents never loose. The only> > > exceptions to the norm that I can remember were the 1967 Sierra> > > Leonean elections when Siaka Stevens defeated incumbent prime minister> > > Albert Margai. Few years ago Chiluba ousted Kaunda in Zambia. I also> > > remembered Lebua Jonathan, then Prime Minister of Lesotha, lost an> > > election in the 70's but refused to step down to give up power. I forgot> > > the outcome of that incident. Finally, the first legitimate elections in> > > South Africa that brought Mandela and the ANC falls outside the category> > > of the typical unfair elections taking place in Africa.> > > We all knew that the opposition candidates had insurmountale> > > hurdles to overcome> > > coupled with the abuse of government power and resources to benefit Jammeh> > > and APRC. This is nothing new in Gambian politics. Jammeh was simply being> > > a copycat to his deposed predessesor. Remember the Wollof proverb " Ku> > > boka cha geta ga, nan cha mew ma" , meaning that any member of the herd> > > will drink> > > some of the milk. This is the standard practice going on throughout the> > > continent. Besides, didn't his great mentor Jerry Rawlings pay a state> > > visit to The Gambia and probably lectured him on tricks of the trade. This> > > might be a bitter pill to swallow by some of the list members but the> > > fact of the matter is that Jammeh had wide spread support among the> > > Gambian electorate. I was not at all suprised by the results in Banjul> > > particularly in my Banjul South constituency. Most of the people that I> > > had spoken to supported Jammeh. You have to understand that lots of people> > > were very alienated and disillusioned by the 32 years of Jawara's rule.> > > The kleptocracy ( borrowing from Dr Amadou Janneh ) and economic decadence> > > increased the gap between the few wealthy and the majority of poor> > > citizens, which was reflective of one of Jimmy Cliff's song entitled "> > > Suffering in the land" with the famous line " The rich gets richer and the> > > poor gets poorer, suffering in the land ". Those factors coupled together> > > with the ostentatious display of illegally acquired wealth from the ruling> > > elite gave Jammeh more leverage in the eyes of the majority of Gambians> > > who benefited nothing or had relatives in the positions of power during> > > Jawara's reign.> > > Some of the developments undergone by Jammeh during the last two> > > years, whether they are cosmetic or substantive also appealed to a lot of> > > The Gambians who felt that within 2 years, the kid had achieved what the> > > much older politician could not accomplish in more than 30 years.> > > I know that the majority of the population does not have the> > > level of education that the average Gambia-l netter enjoys, and thus> > > reasons and sees things differently that we do.> > > I like the idea offered by Dr Kamara regarding the strategic> > > planning for social and economic development ideas to be submitted to the> > > government in the hopes that they will be implemented. Some of you have> > > already mentioned about the strong need and representation of the> > > opposition in parliament. I strongly believe that it is quite vital to> > > prevent the defacto one party system that we had for so long. We have to> > > prevent history from repeating itself. A strong opposition consisting of> > > dynamic, well informed members of parliament unlike the typical MP's that> > > used to fill up parliament can bring about checks and balances, putting> > > the ruling party under the microscope and heavy scrutiny. Therefore,> > > it is imperative that the three unsucessful Presidential candidates> > > Darboe, Jatta and Bah to> > > run ( stand ) and gain parliamentary seats in December.> > > I am also proposing that we follow the Sierra Leonean list model> > > where opposition leader Dr Karefa Smart is a member of Leonenet and> > > frequently contributes to the list about his positions and developments in> > > Sierra Leone. Personally, I would like Darboe, Jatta and Bah to join> > > Gambia-l and make similar contributions. I am not sure about their> > > internet accessibility. We can entertain> > > some reactions and discussions to that my proposal.> > > Thanks> > > Tony> > >> > >> > > ========================================================================> > >> > > Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > > > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> > > 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> > > University of Washington> > > Box 353200> > > Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> > >> > > =========================================================================> > >> > > I think your proposal to follow the Sierra Leonean List model is a very> > good> > > idea.> > I think it would be a very good idea to have Darboe, Jatta, and Bah in the> > Gambia List and of course Mr. Tombong Saidy on the other side for(APRC).This> > will bering some very intresting debates and enlightenments from all sides> > and> > I am sure, we can debate and understand better what each has to offer,or> > stand> > for.> > It is always good with debates which berings understanding, for without> > understanding we dont know where we stand, but with understanding we stand> > solid like a rock.> > I dont know how the other list members think about it but I think it is a> > very> > good idea to have the opposition leaders in the list, as there shall be no> > second hand information or no "radio kangkang" but direct contact through the> > e-mail with the opposition leaders.> > Greetings.> > >> > >> > >> >> > ----> > Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk > ----> Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk Matarr!Yes, that would be very, very interesting indeed. And thanks for yourcontribution.Regards Basss!!!------------------------------Date: 15 Oct 1996 09:51:39 +0100From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: <00A113263509B003*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 00A113263509B003Content-Return: AllowedMime-Version: 1.0Hello Gambia-L. membersI wish to seize this opportunity to give you a brief backgrond about myself.I finished primary and secondary shcool in 1972, and started working as roadforman under the Civil Engineering Section of the Public Works Department.I left The Gambia in 1978 heading to Norway to further my studies. Duringthe period of my studies I attended the Telemark Polytechnic where Iobtained a (HND) Higher National Dilopma in Civil Engineering. After Iattended the Engineering College in Grimstad for three years, coming out asa gratudute in engineering and specialising in road and buildingconstruction.Since 1987 I have been working as an Engineer at the State Public RoadAdministration, I`m the first and the only black African working at theS.P.R.A.I am very active in Gambian and World politics as a whole. At Banjul Southwhere I was living, I was, and still known as Alhagi Jobarteh.Alhagi------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 96 09:01:16 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < M.101596.110116.30@ip108.image.dk > I would like to ask you to give a synopsis of the overall foreign policy> initiatives of the Jammeh administration both current and in the near> future.If you may i am particularly interested in the rationale behind our> Taiwan , Libya policies. I do realise that nations don't have permanent> friends but rather they have permanent interests; but in the case of Taiwan i> am not sure i twas wise on our part to sever a 30 year relationship with a> rapidly growing country that has been helpful to us only to be used as public> relations pawn by a country no one expects to be nothing other than an> autonomous province. It seems to me doing business with a powerful and> growing partner serves our interest more than attempting to trumpet what is> essentially an untenable position.I simply don't know why we should do> business with colonel Ghadafi.> I think we are seriously risking at the very least costly isolation. Who> we chose as our allies does matter a great deal. I think it would be terrible> for the nations leadership to suscribe to recalceterant behavior in deciding> the nations foreign policies. Unless you convince me otherwise i think there> ought to be a significant reversal in direction.I would like to add a question to T. Saidy (Which countries are affected bythe new entry visa to the Gambia?). We are told that there are a mumber ofcountries affected by this new law.I ask this because some of the list members are holders of foreign passportsand it would be very helpful for them to know whether or not they are affected.Is this new law promoting tourism which is already badly hit by the sanctions?Greetings.----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 09:47:15 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Question of New MembersMessage-ID: < 01IAO1J7TFXE002HBO@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:I see nothing wrong with formally sending the names and addresses ofpotential members to the list instead of forwarding the info to anindividual list/subscription manager. An advantage of the currentprocedure is that when Abdou is too busy and Toni is out of town, wecan atleast count on Sarian or myself getting the message and takingaction.Salaam!Amadou------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 10:08:38 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTERNET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA (fwd)Message-ID: < 9610151408.AA53682@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSankung wrote:> Currently there are about 70 users online but most of them are foreign> expatriates. We are hopeful that with the emergence of ROC International company> and its pioneering INTERNET CAFFEE service more Gambians may be able to sign> on as you don't have to worry about geting a PC etc.> I guess this would be useful to those who wish to assist friends, relatives or> other professional friends to sign on the net.> I must say that GAMTEL continually revise downwards the stated tariffs as the> net community increases in number and sophistication. Some of the charges are> merely to enable the company to recover unpaid bills and thus maintain the> service. But you are indeed aware that we have also launched an INTERNET pilot> project in which the main objective is to build a network backbone along the> length of the country, from Serekunda to Basse. We are currently having> discussions with various institutions, especially those in research, in order to> come up with a service that would meet their requirement(s). This definitely is> not easy especially with the Government. We would have to make some> presumptions in our project analysis.> Finaly, I would like to pursue a short course on INTERNET networking and> technology preferably somewhere in USA. Can somebody help me with contact> addresses. The training would have to be mainly engineering and management of an> Internet network. The objective is to expose couple of people to the technology> before we kick off with it.> Sorry, I forgot to introduce myself to you earlier. I am computer engineer in> GAMTEL and also chairman of the INTERNET ENGINEERING WORKING COMMITTEE (GIEWC)> recently formed in GAMTEL. I have basic knowledge of TCP/IP networking as> Gamtel's major computer networks are based on it (Unix systems). For the past> 3/4 years I have been busy building up a GAMTEL enterprise network using the> same technology.> Best regards,> SankungA great idea indeed! With the outrageous fees and costs listed above, theaverage Gambian is a long way from being connected to the net. Gamtel mustreact to this demand by integrating its PSTN (public switched telephonenetworks) to accomodate this need.In the US for example, PSTN are owned and operated by many differentorganisations such as Bellsouth and AT&T. Before the evolution of the net,most PSTN were not designed to handle data transmissions, but now mosthave media such as T1/E1 circuits and dial-up connections that privateorganisations can rent or lease in the form of dedicated lease lines.As one list member mentioned before, I believe that it would be a wisemove to create the Wide Area Networks using T1 connections as the back bone.This will require a very creative investment since it involves Leasing adedicated line from the major telecommunications companies.In considering what transport protocols to use, I would agree that TCP/IPprotocol is the way to go since it is the Industry Standard. In addition, itis the most commonly used routable protocol to access the world-wideinternet. Beware, however, that network operating systems such as NTservers are growing rapidly in the US. These servers have the flexibilty touse different transport protocols (e.g IPX/SPX, Netbeui...etc), unlike theUnix system which only uses TCP/IP. Therefore, it would be very importantto be familiar with other network operating systems as well as the newertransport protocols.I certainly hope that Gamtel is headed in the right direction...so keep it up!Regards,Moe S. JallowHayes MicroComputerNorcross, Ga 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:29:40 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 961015122939_1480262920@emout19.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,The foreign policy of The Gambia is dictated by our principle of friendshipand peaceful co-existence with all countries irrespective of religious,ideological and ethnic differences. I would like to remind fellow Gambia-lthat the present Government has never severed diplomatic relations with anycountry.As you rightly stated there are no permanent friends, but permanent interestwhen it comes to foreign policy. The diplomatic relation between PeoplesRepublic of China(Communist China) and The Gambia did not last 30 years. Iknow this is besides the point, however for the benefit of students ofpolitical history I am trying to set the records straight. The Gambia, uponattaining independence, developed a very health relationship with theRepublic of China(Taiwan), until 1977 when they severed relations because TheGambia recognised Communist China.The Government did the same thing again this time, and Taiwan became backwhile communist China withdrew. Communist China was the one who severeddiplomatic relations with The Gambia because we established relations withTaiwan. The Gambia stands to benefit by maintaining good relationship withboth Chinas, but this seems to be impossible and the best choice is to staywith Taiwan. Communist China would not accept the concept of two Chinas inThe Gambia, but they are dealing with it in South Africa because it is intheir interest for both to remain friends with South Africa.As far as Libya, Iran, Cuba, etc. are concerned, we need to remember that TheGambia has no enemies and thus regards all countries as friends. We will thushave relations with any country as long as our interests are served and oursovereignty is not compromised in the process. Libya is an African countryand we will have good relations with all African countries in the spirit ofPan-Africanism. Our policy towards Libya and other country should not bedictated by whatever problems these countries have the West.We also need to remember that these diplomatic relations The Gambia isestablishing with these so-called renegade countries are not based on therelationship between President Jammeh and Ghaddafi, Castro, or Rafsanjani,but between the two people.An analysis of foreign policy of different countries will reveal that whatis happening with The Gambia is not an anomaly. Let us take the case of theUS for example. The US would not maintain a diplomatic relation with Cubabecause it is a communist country, but it establishes relations withCommunist China. The US claims to be the champion of democracy but would nothave a diplomatic relation with Taiwan, which is a democratic country butembraces Communist China. Look at the case of Kuwait. They just heldlegislative elections last week and only 10% of the population was eligibleto vote, women are not allowed to vote. I can assure you that the US willnot question the fairness of that elections because it is in the bestinterest of the US to ignore what ever is going on in Kuwait as long as theNATIONAL INTEREST of the US is not affected.The thrust of the foreign policy of The Gambia as state in the manifesto ofthe APRC, will be to increase South-South co-operation and improvecollaboration among sub-regional groupings. Except in absolutely necessarysituations, The Gambia shall continue to pursue dialogue as a mechanism forresolving all national and international conflicts. The Gambia will continueto cherish and maintain good and friendly relations with all countries, andto continue to be a member of the UN, OAU, ECOWAS, The Commonwealth etc., forthe supreme interest of all Gambians.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 09:37:06 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mailer daemonMessage-ID: < 199610151637.JAA29109@thesky.incog.com BTW - Jean is a he (French name for John). Tony thats Pipo & his wife MamMarie.thanks,Sarian> From tloum@u.washington.edu Mon Oct 14 18:09:24 1996> Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 18:08:23 -0700 (PDT)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: mailer daemon> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Jean Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be> looking forward to her introduction and contributions to the list.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================> On Mon, 14 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:> > Hi subscription mgrs. I tried to add Jean Roberts a cousin of mine to the list but I keep getting an error. Will Tony/Abdou or anyone of the sub. mgrs. please add mamarie@ix.netcom.com Jean Roberts to the list?> >> > thanks,> >> > Sarian> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:09:32 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 199610151909.MAA29314@thesky.incog.com Hi,It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription managers are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.Good day!Sarian> From MJawara@aol.com Mon Oct 14 20:42:55 1996> Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400> From: MJawara@aol.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: List Traffic> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new> member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers> each time they want to introduce a new member.> Just a thought...> Musa K.Jawara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:59:51 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961015122521.24450C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAs far as I know, the rules are the same. The subscription managers whoare currently Sarian, Latjorr and Amadou have the capability to add anddelete members from the list. The reason that I can think of for therejection of Sarian's attempt to add newest member Jean Roberts is thatSarian has two different email addresses registered in the list and onlyone of those addresses is designated the role of a subscription manager.A possibility is that she used the non registered one for the addcommand and the list failed to recognize that one. So I think that it willbe a good idea to add her other address in that function, so thatregardless of whichever used, they will go through. So Abdou, can youplease go ahead and add her other email address as a subscription manager.Not only list managers ( Abdou and myself ) can add and deletemembers. The above three managers can also, and I encourage you to takemore active role in doing that. The reason that I have been adding andannouncing new members is that sometimes names are sent directly to meand also from recruiting efforts of some of my friends. That is why,Amadou's idea of sending the request to the entire list is a goodsuggestion, so that whoever receives the request first carries it out. Inthat way the process gets expedited. Another thing to consider is thatAbdou and myself can leave all the additions and annoucements from thelist to the subscription managers, while we carry out the ones only sentdirectly to us. What do you think Gambia-l ? We need your input.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Tue, 15 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:> Hi,> It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription managers are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.> Good day!> Sarian> > From MJawara@aol.com Mon Oct 14 20:42:55 1996> > Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400> > From: MJawara@aol.com > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: List Traffic> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new> > member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers> > each time they want to introduce a new member..> > Just a thought...> > Musa K.Jawara.> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 22:50:27 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The "alternative"?Message-ID: < 74659E20F4D@amadeus.cmi.no Brothers & Sisters,Welcome to all the new members, and especially my friend from BergenAlhajie Jobarteh. We are looking forward to your contributions.Mustafa and Yahya challenged me to come with an alternative system, after Imade a posting from Abdou's address while I was in NY. I apologisefor this late reply, it is because I tried to updated myself with thepostings while I was away, and there are always current issues tospend the available time on.As Mustafa said, Gambia--l is blessed with highly educated people whocan help in this "search" for an alternative. My aim here is just tostimulate for more discussion, to learn more, and not to present theabsolute remedy. My assertion that "the market has not and will neverreduce poverty", is influence by the facts coming out from seriousinstitutions like OECD, UNDP, grassroot organisations and so on.It was stated in the latest OECD report that the world hasexperienced economic growth, but there was no decrease in poverty.In a nutshell the difference between rich and poor has increased.The UNDPs Human Development Report 1996 asserted that,the world's 358 Billioniers assets are more than the total incomeof countries which represent 45% of the world's population, or2,3 billion human beings. The world's poorest share ofthe global income has sunken from 2,3 to 1,4 % in the last 30 years.The richest 20 percents share has increased from 70 to 80 percent. Idon't want to bore you with figures, this is just to give some of usan idea of the developments.The World Bank (WB) with its economic conditionalities recommendedeconomic liberalisation and "blind privatisation(influenced mainly by Reagan & Thatherism in the early 80s), which issuppose to be followed by economic growth and thenTHE MAGIC: REDUCTION IN POVERTY. This trickled -down effectthe economists (many of them) beleive so much in is now a myth.Economic growth by itself does not necessarily lead to more welfare.One can say that growth and social justice are moving in oppositedirections, and to match this two one has to get a strong state tointerfere. In the absence of state interference to prevent thepolarisation tendencies of capitalism, the rich will continue to richand the poor poorer. These state interferences can be in the form oftaxations, tax exemptions for specified activities and so on. When Italk of "well thought redistributive systems" am thinking in thislines.I totally disagree with Yahya that the state should not do business.If the state don't do business, then where do you except it to getits funds from? It will then have to excessively tax bothcorporations and individuals, which Yahya and his Libratarian friendsdon't like either. I belong to the "school" which advocates for the"bringing of the state back in". Without a strong State then economicgrowth combined with social justice has no chance. What an assertion?I think I will stop here for now. The contribution was a bit tooglobal, but, I think it is still relevant, since globalisation hasnever been stronger.Thanks for your patience.Shalom,Famara.> On Tue, 24 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:> > At 09:05 PM 9/23/96 -0400, you wrote:> > >> > >Hello brothers & sisters,> > >> > >This is Famara again from Abdou's address.> > >> > >It is very said to learn about the episodes reported by reuter and others> > >on the net. I am one of the "neverconvertible" anti-PPP, but as far as I> > >remember, there was mainly dancing and singing and partying during> > >election times, (those older can correct me) in addition to the> > >personality attacks of course. I strongly believe that, that type of> > >"politikking" was very backward, but it always took place in a peaceful> > >atmosphere. We are not yet sure who is responsible for the violences, but> > >we should all strongly condemn this barbaric form of "politikking". I hope> > >Jammeh will put this to an absolute end, and if he himself is giving the> > >green light for such activities (which I hope not) "SHAME ON HIM".> > >> > >Regarding the political detainees I agree with the list members appealing> > >for the release of all political detainees. Whether it a "bunch" or many.> > >If the detainees are just a bunch then they should not pose any> > >security threats to the regime. As one of the list members said we should> > >remember that the detaineees are brothers, sisters, fathers, uncles,> > >mothers and so on.> > >> > >Lastly, I will like to say to those who believe PDOIS to be the REAL> > >alternative, who at the same time talk about "they know they cannot win".> > >The programme of UDP (thanks Morro for posting it) clearly shows that they> > >are following Jawara's footsteps.> > >The Market has never and will never eradicate poverty. We should have well> > >thought redistributive systems which cater for social justice and which> > >will not at the same time discourage personal initiatives or should I say> > >innovation.> > >If we all are thinking in that way that is PDOIS cannot win then we will> > >never have a real change.> > >I think it is time for us to start saying"THEY CAN WIN". It may be a> > >bit too late to mobilise for more support, for the 1996 Presidential> > >elections, but the parliamentary elections are coming, INSALLAH" I guess> > >Musa likes that word.> > >Have a nice elction day everyone.> > >Shalom,> > >Famara.> > >> > >*******************************************************************************> > >A. TOURAY.> > > at137@columbia.edu > > > abdou@cs.columbia.edu > > > abdou@touchscreen.com > > >(212) 749-7971> > >MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > > > http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou > > >> > >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> > >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> > >I WANDER AND I WONDER.> > >ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> > >*******************************************************************************> > >> > FAMARA;> > Thanks for your posting. I am really interested in discussing further two> > issues you raised and they are:> >> > 1) You said "the market has never and will never eradicate poverty". I would> > like you to elaborate on this more. Specifically, could provide a better> > alternative to market/s or a system that is better suited to eradicating> > poverty (with realistically attainable objectives and one that will be> > sustainable in the long term);> >> > 11) that "we should have well thought redistributive system" is another area> > i want us to talk about more. Could you please tell me what type of system> > you have in mind or would sugest.> >> > Gambia-l is now blessed with highly educated people and I think discussions> > like this could help us put ideas together to determine the best approach/es> > to eradicating poverty and speeding development in Africa. This is a topic> > that is being hotly debated in the last couple of years in light of the> > controversial outcomes of economic reforms undertaken in many African> > countries.> >> > Mostafa> >> Famara,> I join Mostafa in pursuing further your line of thought in the kind of> "redistributive" system that you believe will eradicate poverty in the> Gmabian context. Remembering that Gambia is blessed with limited> resources with which the government can exploit and help the poor, are> you insinuating that a massive tax system be imposed on other hard working> Gambians to help alleviate the poverty of other Gambians some of whom I> believe are sometimes not simply willing to step up to the plate. Even if> the Gambia is blessed with natural resources I do not believe that it is> the role of government to get into the business of exploiting them. The> record of the Gambia's public agencies speaks for themselves.> Having said the above though, I certainly do believe that government can> provide the right kind of environment for businesses to flourish and> survive, e.g security. Creating opportunities for Gambians is the key and> not a bereucratic system of handouts.> Yaya------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 20:00:58

Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 22:58:22 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <



Administrators & Subscription Managers,



I do not think the old system is controversial in anyway. I assume

that must of the members were not famliar with the system. I do not

think any member will be against the existing system, after reading

Amadou and Tonys reasons for the system.

I would say : Thank you all and CONTINUE YOUR GOOD WORK!!!

Shalom,

Famara.



> Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:59:51 -0700 (PDT)

> Reply-to:

> From: "A. Loum" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: List Traffic

> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <



>

>

> As far as I know, the rules are the same. The subscription managers who

> are currently Sarian, Latjorr and Amadou have the capability to add and

> delete members from the list. The reason that I can think of for the

> rejection of Sarian's attempt to add newest member Jean Roberts is that

> Sarian has two different email addresses registered in the list and only

> one of those addresses is designated the role of a subscription manager.

> A possibility is that she used the non registered one for the add

> command and the list failed to recognize that one. So I think that it will

> be a good idea to add her other address in that function, so that

> regardless of whichever used, they will go through. So Abdou, can you

> please go ahead and add her other email address as a subscription manager.

> Not only list managers ( Abdou and myself ) can add and delete

> members. The above three managers can also, and I encourage you to take

> more active role in doing that. The reason that I have been adding and

> announcing new members is that sometimes names are sent directly to me

> and also from recruiting efforts of some of my friends. That is why,

> Amadou's idea of sending the request to the entire list is a good

> suggestion, so that whoever receives the request first carries it out. In

> that way the process gets expedited. Another thing to consider is that

> Abdou and myself can leave all the additions and annoucements from the

> list to the subscription managers, while we carry out the ones only sent

> directly to us. What do you think Gambia-l ? We need your input.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

> On Tue, 15 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:

>

> > Hi,

> >

> > It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription manage

> s are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.

> >

> > Good day!

> >

> > Sarian

> >

> >

> > > From

> > > Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400

> > > From:

> > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > > Subject: Re: List Traffic

> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> > >

> > > Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new

> > > member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers

> > > each time they want to introduce a new member..

> > > Just a thought...

> > > Musa K.Jawara.

> > >

> >

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 17:40:29 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI,

I think Tony and Sarian are right in that subscription should

still be handled by Sarian, Amadou, and LatJorr.

I think we could have done a more effective job of communicating

this to the newer members.

Sarian, just pass me your other address.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.

> Hi,

>

> It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription managers are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.

>

> Good day!

>

> Sarian

>

>

> > From

> > Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400

> > From:

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: Re: List Traffic

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new

> > member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers

> > each time they want to introduce a new member.

> > Just a thought...

> > Musa K.Jawara.

> >

>

>

>



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 19:55:09 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



Thank you for your response. If I read you correctly you seem to be saying

that the cornerstone of our foreign policyis one that is predicated on the

pursuance of freindship,mutual interests and cooperation amongst nations of

the world indepedent of prevailing views most of which you regard

unjustified. That in itself looks laudable on the surface but rather shallow

if you put it in the context of our overall foreign policy.From what i have

heard diplomacy is primarily about consensus building aimed at advancing

differing positions on various issues. As a result the position any sovereign

nation takes relative to international issues becomes a tricky balancing act

since the impact of such positions is felt elsewhere.Consequently diplomatic

decisions would inadvertently make you friends and foes alike even though any

nation would much prefer being just friends to all nations.The fact of the

matter is the interests of nations collide and those of us with the less

significant political leverage are called uponto build a consensus through

our support.In exercising our sovereign right i think it is prudent that we

vote both our consience as a friendly and justice loving nation and where

our strategic national interest lie. As an example i'd like to recall our

vote when the Commonwealth tabled a motion to condemn the execution of Ken

Sera Wiwa and his fellow activists. I believe we either abstained or voted

against the motion. I don't believe our vote adds upto to your assertion that

our f/policy is based on friendship,cooperation and the pursuit of

regionalism.It is clear that what the Nigerian gov't did was cold and

muderous and at the very least we should have said so by supporting the

resolution.Instead the leadership did what they saw as being politically the

most expedient thing to do , and that was to collude with a powerful regional

ally and rationalise the execution of innocent people.



To say we don't have to pick and choose our friends in the conduct of our

foreign policy is self defeating because our actions in terms of who we court

ultimately determines who our friends would be . Our choices ought not to be

embelished in Pan -Africanism or someother reactionary type reasoning. Right

now we have alienated nations that in my opinion are worthwhile friends. I

realise a nation cannot abruptly make a reversal in it's foreign policy but a

gradual reoreintation is something we need to begin. The national interest of

a nation must not be subjugated so that it's angry leadership can make

political statements. It is wrong.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 20:22:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: foreign policy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

Karamba, a quick rejoinder to what you have said.

To really understand Gambian foreign policy, I suggest you listen

to one of Jammeh's speeches. He insults "white people" and "the west"

with regularity and passion.

Secondly, according to Reuters, The Gambia received 80 million

dollars from Taiwan. Ask yourslef much more it has lost by being so

opposed to Security Council members (the US and China).

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 18:55:44 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Alagie Mballow of Seattle has been added to the list. We welcome him and

will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions to the list.

In the future, I will only be adding members whose requests are

sent directly to me and those for whom I have recruited. All the requests,

sent to the list will be handled by listmanagers, Sarian, Latjorr or

Amadou.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 13:09:26 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



The messages on the above subject are clearer to me now than before.

I apologise for my posting on this issue. Furthermore, I would

suggest that all List managers and subscription managers may continue

to add new members. Sarian, my apology but please continue to add

members. It will even be easier if both your addresses can perform

this role. Continue your good work!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Oct 1995 07:31:04 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Thank you for your response. If I read you correctly you seem to be saying

> that the cornerstone of our foreign policyis one that is predicated on the

> pursuance of freindship,mutual interests and cooperation amongst nations of

> the world indepedent of prevailing views most of which you regard

> unjustified. That in itself looks laudable on the surface but rather shallow

> if you put it in the context of our overall foreign policy.From what i have

> heard diplomacy is primarily about consensus building aimed at advancing

> differing positions on various issues. As a result the position any sovereign

> nation takes relative to international issues becomes a tricky balancing act

> since the impact of such positions is felt elsewhere.Consequently diplomatic

> decisions would inadvertently make you friends and foes alike even though any

> nation would much prefer being just friends to all nations.The fact of the

> matter is the interests of nations collide and those of us with the less

> significant political leverage are called uponto build a consensus through

> our support.In exercising our sovereign right i think it is prudent that we

> vote both our consience as a friendly and justice loving nation and where

> our strategic national interest lie. As an example i'd like to recall our

> vote when the Commonwealth tabled a motion to condemn the execution of Ken

> Sera Wiwa and his fellow activists. I believe we either abstained or voted

> against the motion. I don't believe our vote adds upto to your assertion that

> our f/policy is based on friendship,cooperation and the pursuit of

> regionalism.It is clear that what the Nigerian gov't did was cold and

> muderous and at the very least we should have said so by supporting the

> resolution.Instead the leadership did what they saw as being politically the

> most expedient thing to do , and that was to collude with a powerful regional

> ally and rationalise the execution of innocent people.

>

> To say we don't have to pick and choose our friends in the conduct of our

> foreign policy is self defeating because our actions in terms of who we court

> ultimately determines who our friends would be . Our choices ought not to be

> embelished in Pan -Africanism or someother reactionary type reasoning. Right

> now we have alienated nations that in my opinion are worthwhile friends. I

> realise a nation cannot abruptly make a reversal in it's foreign policy but a

> gradual reoreintation is something we need to begin. The national interest of

> a nation must not be subjugated so that it's angry leadership can make

> political statements. It is wrong.





Mr.Touray!

I tend to agree with you on this one.We do understand that most of the

time a country's foreign policy must be based on its national

interest,but, like an individual, a country does not live by bread

alone.Our moral worth as a nation depends on how we react

internationally when a universal human value is at stake.That is why our

country, quite frankly, failed the test of decency when it decided to

side with the senseless killers in Lagos.Ken Saro Wiwa's murder was

cold,brutal and indefensible; and no amount of dollars should have been

big enough to persuade us to side with its perpetrators.As for Taiwan, i

am not sure that should be a big deal; and if our friendship is that

much important to china, perhaps they should start considering giving us

more than we currently get from Taiwan.And even then, they cannot impose

on us the rule of mutual exclusivity between them and Taiwan.



Regards Bassss!!!

more than we currently get from Taiwan.



------------------------------



Date: 16 Oct 1996 10:03:31 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: IPS-News

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

Date: 16/10/96 10:44

Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-POPULATION: Migrants' Dreams Turn Sour

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 15-Oct-96 ***





GAMBIA-POPULATION: Migrants' Dreams Turn Sour



By Lansana Fofana



BANJUL, Oct 15 (IPS) - People from other West African nations

used to consider Gambia the gateway to Europe and the Unit

ed States, but many who arrived here with the hope of moving on

have seen their dream gradually fade away.



The majority of the immigrants came to Gambia thanks to the

open-door policy the small West African nation has had fo

r years towards professionals from the sub-region.



The relatively higher salaries here have attracted medical

doctors, lawyers and accountants, but most of the Ghanaian

s, Nigerians, Guineans, Sierra Leoneans and Liberians in Gambia

are teachers who fled the poor wages paid in their home

countries.



Teachers in Nigeria, for example, earn the equivalent of

about 30 to 40 U.S. dollars a month, less than a fifth of th

e salaries paid in Gambia's schools.



The majority of the immigrants came with the idea of using

Gambia as a stepping stone -- a place where they could ear

n more, save more and then buy an air ticket to a developed

nation -- but ended up staying.



Tunde, a Nigerian teacher who doubles as a barber is one of

those who failed to make it further than Banjul. ''I have

been teaching here in the Gambia for six years because my

American dream has not come true,'' he told IPS in his barber

shop in Serrekunda, 16 km outside the capital.



''I am now stuck here in the Gambia, teaching,'' he lamented.

''The salary can't take me anywhere so I opened the bar

ber shop to supplement my regular salary and, if I am able to

get a U.S. visa, I shall then leave.''



The immigrants were encouraged to leave home by the many

stories of West African professionals, especially teachers,

who ended up in Europe, Canada or the United States after

working for a year or two in Gambia.



However, for every one that makes it, many more are left

behind. Saquee, a Sierra Leonean, is bitter. He has all but

lost hope of moving on. ''I don't see this happening now,'' he

says. ''After you pay your rent and take out food and tra

nsportation, there is virtually nothing left to save from your

salary.''



Kweku, a Ghanaian teacher, also has little hope. He has been

working in the Gambia for three years. ''Two of my frien

ds are now in Canada where their families have joined them,'' he

says. He tried to get a Canadian visa but was turned do

wn. Returning home with next-to-no money makes little sense but,

at the same time, he is fed up.



''I am getting tired with the Gambia,'' he says. ''Cost of

living is high and the 1500 dalasis (150 U.S. dollars) I g

et monthly is never enough to get me going.''



The falling value of the dalasi and the attendant rise in

costs has hit the migrants hard. When the government introd

uced a floating exchange rate in 1986, one British pound was

equivalent to about three dalasis. Now the rate is 1:15.5.



Moreover, with the industrialised nations tightening up their

immigration laws, visas are increasingly hard to get. F

or those who have had enough of the Gambia, only two options are

left.



One is returning home. Bisi, a Nigerian teacher in Banjul,

says she has been thinking of doing so for a long time. ''

It's only that I'm skeptical about the political developments in

Nigeria,'' she told IPS. ''Otherwise I can buy my ticke

t and leave. I know now that I can't go to the U.S.''



The other option is trying your luck in Dakar, capital of

neighbouring Senegal, where there are a number of consultan

cies that specialise in visa and immigration issues. However,

the bona fide ones are few and far between, says Ismael, a

graduate from a university in northern Nigeria.



''I spent 1,500 U.S. dollars trying to secure a visa in Dakar

in April,'' he explained. ''The company was a fake and

all they wanted was my money. Here I am still stuck in Banjul.



The more adventurous try to reach Spain from Senegal via

Mauritania and Morocco with the help of networks that specia

lise in getting migrants to Europe. But many are intercepted by

coastguard patrol boats on the Meditterranean.



Things are likely to get even tougher for the West African

immigrants here since there are signs that the open-doors

policy is coming to an end.



For starters, Gambia's government has set up a training

college to replace the teachers from neighbouring nations who

are said to be in the majority in its schools although there

are no reliable statistics that prove this.



''We hope to train many teachers to take over the schools,''

an Education Ministry official told IPS. ''Because we re

alise Gambians frown on the job, we want to create incentives to

make conditions in the classroom even better.'' (END/IP

S/LF/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************





---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: 16 Oct 1996 10:03:43 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: IPS News

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

Date: 16/10/96 10:45

Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-ENVIRONMENT: Campaign To Save Dwindling Resources

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 11-Oct-96 ***





GAMBIA-ENVIRONMENT: Campaign To Save Dwindling Resources



by Lansana Fofana



BANJUL, Oct 11 (IPS) - The September polls to end two-years of

military-rule was the first in a series of hurdles before

this tiny West African country.



According to environmentalists here, the next challenge for

the country, which is merely a sliver of land engulfed by

neighbouring Senegal, is to save its natural resources which

are being depleted at an alarming rate.



Gambia's government has put in place a National Environmental

Action Plan to the year 2002. Implemented through the N

ational Environment Agency (NEA), the plan includes an

environmental literacy campaign, now underway in schools,

institu

tes of higher education and in local communities.



The NEA also has organised an environmental award scheme to

encourage local communities to manage their environment.

Over 200 institutions - schools, women's groups, communities and

industries - are encouraged to take part in the competi

tion.



''This award has encouraged communities, schools, individuals

and NGOs to actively organise themselves and improve th

e environment,'' said Nyada Yoba Baldeh, the coordinator of the

NEA's Inter-Sectoral Network.



Gambia is endowed with cropland, flora, fauna, forests, fresh

and sea water and beaches which attract hundreds of tou

rists yearly.



But these resources are being degraded throughout the country

''with alarming signs of complete depletion in some are

as,'' said the NEA in a report on the state of the environment.



''It is a serious problem that affects both the capital and

the rural areas,'' said Baldeh.



''Constant erosion, waste management and sand mining have

been the major problems in the capital...,'' he added. ''In

the rural areas, bushfires, poor natural resources management

and agricultural practices have all led to serious deplet

ion of the soil.''



A programme to rehabilitate deforested areas is run by the

NEA. It entails the management of trees in farmlands throu

gh community forestry management, soil conservation and measures

to treat the soil with compost.



The NEA also noted in its report that there has been an

increase in solid waste and pollution of water sources from b

oth industrial and domestic sources.



The tiny country of about 11,000 square kilometres of land is

slowly watching its coastline being eaten away. Accordi

ng to the United Nations Environment Programme, Gambia is one of

the world's 10 most vulnerable countries for a rise in

sea levels.



This could lead to anywhere from a three percent loss of land

(if the sea level rises 50 cm) to a seven percent loss

of land (if it rises 150 cm) over the next 15 years.



One of the biggest threats to the environment has been the

pervasive mining of sand on the country's beaches.



Sand mining in the Gambia was banned soon after the military

came to power in July 1994. The illegal mining of sand h

ad been going on in the country for more than 20 years.



Many Gambians illegally mine the sand on the country's

beaches for sell to the construction industry. But the practic

e has led to serious coastal erosion affecting the lucrative

tourism industry, which is the biggest single source of for

eign exchange earnings. The sector also contributes around 10

percent of Gross Domestic Product.



''We believe that continuous sand mining will make the

beaches unattractive and this will affect our tourist industry

a good deal,'' a ministry of tourism official told

IPS.(end/ips/lf/pm/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************





---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 08:47:52 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: foreign policy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On the topic of Jammeh's insults of "white people," can anyone enlighten

me as to how this squares with the intensified courting of (largely

European) mass tourism? Ylva



On Tue, 15 Oct 1996, ABDOU wrote:



> Hi,

> Karamba, a quick rejoinder to what you have said.

> To really understand Gambian foreign policy, I suggest you listen

> to one of Jammeh's speeches. He insults "white people" and "the west"

> with regularity and passion.

> Secondly, according to Reuters, The Gambia received 80 million

> dollars from Taiwan. Ask yourslef much more it has lost by being so

> opposed to Security Council members (the US and China).

> -Abdou.

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A. TOURAY.

> at137@columbia.edu

> abdou@cs.columbia.edu

> abdou@touchscreen.com

> (212) 749-7971

> MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 09:27:48 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of Musa Kebba Jawara

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII











I think I've been misunderstood by some and my position / comment on the

subject has been taken out of context.I've no problem with any particular

List manager / Subscription manager executing his / her

responsibilities.(Allow me to thank you all for taking time to do the

job).Some time ago, if you'd recall members complained about personal

messages sent thru. the List and one member also commented on lenghty

postings-----both were adequately addressed by the List Management.When

Mr.Janneh suggested for members to cut down on messages that don't add

anything to previous discussions(he gave examples such as " Good job", "

Thanks", ), my guess is, he's expressing his frustrations with "

unnecessary

" postings.( I stand corrected ) I concurred in that at some point it

becomes

monotonous.



I've introduced four people to the List since becoming a member in july '

96

thanks to Ms Binta Njie, and if I may add they are all happy to be part of

the family.But, may I also tell you that rather than make a request thru.

the

List, I wrote to Tony directly each time I introduced a would - be member

and

he acted promptly on all my requests.It's my understanding that our

consent (

List members) is not required for the admission or inclusion of potential

or

would be members.Hence, I suggested in my earlier posting for members to

write directly to those responsible for subscribing would be members.It

would

be helpful, if management provide the membership with the names and

addresses

of those charged with this responsibility.

I guess the majority is satisfied with the status quo.After reading the

responses from Tony and Amadou, I've since changed my position on this

subject.





Musa Kebba Jawara.

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To:

Mailing List)

Date: 96-10-15 10:05:33 EDT



Gambia-l:



I see nothing wrong with formally sending the names and addresses of

potential members to the list instead of forwarding the info to an

individual list/subscription manager. An advantage of the current

procedure is that when Abdou is too busy and Toni is out of town, we

can atleast count on Sarian or myself getting the message and taking

action.



Salaam!

Amadou







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 09:36:59 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of Pa Lamin Beyai

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hello Amadou,

I am very much glad to be part of the membership of the Gambia-I.

Although I may not be in a position to assess the way the discussions

have been going on, but the few contributions I have so far read

revealed the

openness and tolerance of the members.



I was born 27 years ago in a Kombo South Village called Jambur. After my

elementary education at Jambur Primary school, I proceeded to St. Peter's

Technical

High (1982-1987) and Gambia High (1987-1989) Schools for my fifth and

sixth forms.



I briefly worked at the Accountant General's Department in 1989 before

going to Sierra Leone

for a four year B.Sc degree in Economics at FBC. I returned home in June

1994 and

later picked up a job with the Gambia Public Transport Corporation. I am

currently on

study-leave pursuing a one year MBA course at the University of

Newcastle Upon Tyne.



I really love the fast rate at which members are prepared to share

information and

views on issues affecting us all. I hope that spirit of mutual

understanding and respect

for each other's opinion would continue.



Pa Lamin Beyai







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 12:44:53 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <



I think I've been misunderstood by some and my position / comment on the

subject has been taken out of context by one or two people.I've no problem

with any particular List manager / Subscription manager executing his / her

responsibilities.( Allow me to thank you all for taking time to do the job

).Some time ago, if you'd recall members complained about personal messages

sent thru. the List and one member also commented on lenghty

postings------both were adequately addressed by the List Management.When

Mr.Janneh suggested for members to cut down on messages that don't add

anything to previous discussions ( he gave examples such as " Good job ", "

Thanks " ), my guess is, he's expressing his frustrations with " unnecessary

" postings. ( I stand corrected ) I concur in that at some point it becomes

monotonous.



I've introduced four people to the List since becoming a member in july ' 96

thanks to Ms Binta Njie, and if I may add they are all happy to be part of

the family.But, may I also tell you that rather than make a request thru. the

List, I wrote to Tony directly each time I introduced a would - be member and

he acted promptly on all my requests.It's my understanding that our consent (

List members ) is not required for the admission or inclusion of potential or

would be members.Hence, I suggested in my earlier posting for members to

write directly to those responsible for subscribing would be members.It would

be helpful, if management provide the membership with the names and addresses

of those charged with this responsibility.

I guess the majority is satisfied with the status quo.After reading the

responses from Tony and Amadou, I've since changed my position on this

subject.



Musa Kebba Jawara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 12:20:21 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Response

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



Before I begin, I wanna extend a personal welcome to Pa Lamin Beyai, an

old pal of mine. Pa could you send me a brief personal message?



Now to Famara, while I concede that poverty is still prevalent in the

Gambia and in many other Economically Disadvantaged nations, I don't

believe that having our government directly running businesses is going to

resolve the poverty problem. Aside from bureaucratic inefficiencies and

corruption, which we have seen with the GPMB, GPA and others, government

run businesses are inept with inferior product quality, creates

monopolies, stifle competition and have very little regard for its

customers. But more importantly, proceeds from Govn't agencies go to

benefit those who run them and not the poor and needy.



The alternative to the above, otherwise known as Social Engineering, is

for the government to provide capital to those needing private

enterprises, ensure that these enterprises pay their fair share of the tax

burden (this would require weeding out corruption from our revenue

collecting dept.), developing key infrastructure, strengthening our education

system.



The overall strategy should be to give people the opportunity to

get themselves out of poverty and self development, not creating a trail

of dependency.



Yaya







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 16:13:46 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

I agree with the proposal that all persons responding to previous messages

avoid repeating old messages in their replies.This would save space.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 22:29:42 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Response

Message-ID: <





Yahya,



Thank you very much for your response. I think some points I made need

to be clarified. When I said government should also run business, I

don't mean, petty trading, like the corner shops "Boutique i Narr",

or super markets. I mean big corporations like Gamtel. There should

also be room for individuals who want run similar businesses as long

as they comply with the existing rules which are suppose to be adopted

in Parliament. I don't think you are identifying the right problem.

You are right when you refered to corruption and lack of discipline

in our public sector, this also applies to our revenue collecting institutions.

As I said earlier if the government is not doing business,

then it has to tax heavily, and heavy taxation to provide public services,

can discourage investors who would probably move their activities to

countries with less tax, and we all know what the consequencies will

be. I love your sentence "this would require weeding out corruption

from our revenue collecting dept." I think our problem lies here,

and not that the corporations are public. Since we have to weed

corruption in the our revenue collecting dept., the same thing could

be tried to solve some of the problems in the public sector. I talked

to several friends while I was in The Gambia, and they told me that

their corporations, and institutions (public) never made so

much money. I am sorry to say, but this has to do with the

anti-corruption signals from the military junta (it was usual to hear

people who meant to be unjustly treated saying "I will follow this up

to Yahya Jammeh). The anti-corruption signals of the junta are in

contrast with the PPPs pro-corruption. Jawara either promote corrupt

officials or relieve them from service to invest or consume the stolen money.

In the PPP era, does who wanted to leave "clean" lifestyles"

i.e. not being corrupt, were said to be foolish "NYa kaak Faidah"

or the popular word was "Keey Ndeyam Seehyuut", "I Baa Maa man Futu"

that means one's mother was not a good wife

(for the non-Gambians am sorry for the poor explanation of this

term). I can tell you that this a serious insult to most (if not all) Gambians.



A part from curbing corruption, the state should create the right

atmosphere for individual development, since individual development

leads to collective development. The first step is, to eradicate food

poverty, followed by education, health care, in other words the

basic needs (Maslows hierarchy of needs). If we have an educated,

healthy and well feed population, then I do not think the government

will need to spend time in telling them what to do. As Gambia is not

blessed with so much natural resources like Gold. diamonds, oil, and so

on, our main focus should be develop our human resources. My Libertarian

friends will tell me, "but all this cost money". Yes, I know that is why

a state need to do some business to earn its own money to reduce the

burden on the tax payers, whether they are individuals or corporations.

We all know about the high dependency ratio in The Gambia, if there

is a general social uplift, this ratio will decrease, and hence

reduce the pressure on some officials who are sometimes "forced" by the

situations at home to be corrupt.

I will stop here for now.

Thanks for your patience.

Shalom,

Famara.

> Fellas,

>

> Before I begin, I wanna extend a personal welcome to Pa Lamin Beyai, an

> old pal of mine. Pa could you send me a brief personal message?

>

> Now to Famara, while I concede that poverty is still prevalent in the

> Gambia and in many other Economically Disadvantaged nations, I don't

> believe that having our government directly running businesses is going to

> resolve the poverty problem. Aside from bureaucratic inefficiencies and

> corruption, which we have seen with the GPMB, GPA and others, government

> run businesses are inept with inferior product quality, creates

> monopolies, stifle competition and have very little regard for its

> customers. But more importantly, proceeds from Govn't agencies go to

> benefit those who run them and not the poor and needy.

>

> The alternative to the above, otherwise known as Social Engineering, is

> for the government to provide capital to those needing private

> enterprises, ensure that these enterprises pay their fair share of the tax

> burden (this would require weeding out corruption from our revenue

> collecting dept.), developing key infrastructure, strengthening our education

> system.

>

> The overall strategy should be to give people the opportunity to

> get themselves out of poverty and self development, not creating a trail

> of dependency.

>

> Yaya

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 22:33:05 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: List Traffic

Message-ID: <





I agree with you Dr. Nyang, but an exception should be made for

people replying to "old" messages. This does not happen so often, so

I don't think that will be a problem.

Shalom,

Famara.

> Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 16:13:46 -0400 (EDT)

> Reply-to:

> From: Sulayman Nyang <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: List Traffic

> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <



> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

> I agree with the proposal that all persons responding to previous messages

> avoid repeating old messages in their replies.This would save space.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 11:40:32 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Message-ID: <



In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful

Fellas,

Can somebody please answer these questions for me?

What is the GDP and GDP per capita of the Gambia?

what is the life expectancyfor both sexes and the infant

mortality rate?

what is the literacy rate?

what is Gambia's position in the HDI ranking of the world?

THANKS

(REMEMBER Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind will

definitely come back to mother earth).

Buba Bojang (Bada)

























------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 96 12:07:03 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



K. Touray:



I don't mean to spin-off a major debate on this, (I don't believe

this reference was central to your arguments), but am I to understand

that you believe Pan-Africanism is "reactionary"? If so, please

elaborate.



Morro.

(PS: Managers please add Fatou Khan to the group. Address:

"0702fk@jtp.brock.dk"

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 15 Oct 96 18:56:40 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA19537; Tue, 15 Oct 1996 18:58:29 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma020815; Tue Oct 15 18:58:28 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA14398;

Tue, 15 Oct 96 16:55:29 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24268;

Tue, 15 Oct 96 16:55:13 -0700

Received: from emout17.mail.aol.com (emout17.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.43]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.10) with SMTP id QAA28862 for <

Received: by emout17.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id TAA21580 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 19:55:09 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Thank you for your response. If I read you correctly you seem to be saying

that the cornerstone of our foreign policyis one that is predicated on the

pursuance of freindship,mutual interests and cooperation amongst nations of

the world indepedent of prevailing views most of which you regard

unjustified. That in itself looks laudable on the surface but rather shallow

if you put it in the context of our overall foreign policy.From what i have

heard diplomacy is primarily about consensus building aimed at advancing

differing positions on various issues. As a result the position any sovereign

nation takes relative to international issues becomes a tricky balancing act

since the impact of such positions is felt elsewhere.Consequently diplomatic

decisions would inadvertently make you friends and foes alike even though any

nation would much prefer being just friends to all nations.The fact of the

matter is the interests of nations collide and those of us with the less

significant political leverage are called uponto build a consensus through

our support.In exercising our sovereign right i think it is prudent that we

vote both our consience as a friendly and justice loving nation and where

our strategic national interest lie. As an example i'd like to recall our

vote when the Commonwealth tabled a motion to condemn the execution of Ken

Sera Wiwa and his fellow activists. I believe we either abstained or voted

against the motion. I don't believe our vote adds upto to your assertion that

our f/policy is based on friendship,cooperation and the pursuit of

regionalism.It is clear that what the Nigerian gov't did was cold and

muderous and at the very least we should have said so by supporting the

resolution.Instead the leadership did what they saw as being politically the

most expedient thing to do , and that was to collude with a powerful regional

ally and rationalise the execution of innocent people.



To say we don't have to pick and choose our friends in the conduct of our

foreign policy is self defeating because our actions in terms of who we court

ultimately determines who our friends would be . Our choices ought not to be

embelished in Pan -Africanism or someother reactionary type reasoning. Right

now we have alienated nations that in my opinion are worthwhile friends. I

realise a nation cannot abruptly make a reversal in it's foreign policy but a

gradual reoreintation is something we need to begin. The national interest of

a nation must not be subjugated so that it's angry leadership can make

political statements. It is wrong.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 09:21:35 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded introduction of Mariama Darboe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









hello list members,

i apologise for not sending in my intro sooner. my name is mariama darboe

aka yama.

i'm a junior at shepherd college majoring in biology. i graduated from

thomas johnson high schhol in frederick, md in 1994. i look forward to

learning from all the list members and to making my contributions to the

"bantaba" !!!!!!!!!



sincerely,

yama







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 96 12:27:34 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Leaving . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I shall be absent from the group once again, for an extended period

of time to attend to some other matters. I will be promptly back

as soon as I am able.



The list managers are on notice to unsubscribe me at the

close of business (4:30 p.m. Central), on Monday October 21, 1996.

My system, I am told overloads, when not frequently attended to.

That will not be done while I am away.



I will repeat this notice on Monday to remind managers.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 15:16:17 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Fatou Khan added

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Fatou Khan has just been added; a formal intro is expected from her.



Peace!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 14:55:40 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Response

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



Famara, with due respect, but you and I have a fundamental difference as

to government running businesses, large or small. You cited Gamtel as an

example. But I think Gamtel is a parastatal. In any case, assuming that

someone was to come in to the Gambia and want to start a another new

telecommunication firm, he would probably not be able to do so because

government legislation shelters Gamtel from any other major competitor.

This is what I mean by stifling competition. This is bad for Gambian

consumers and bad for economic development.



Gambians in general have a lot of entrepreneurial zeal; farmers, artisans,

petty traders, etc. The key for our government is assist these activities

and not muddle itshelf into directly running businesses.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: 17 Oct 1996 22:17:42 +0100

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: thanks

Message-ID: <048783266A276003*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 048783266A276003

Content-Return: Allowed

Mime-Version: 1.0







Hello G-List members,

I want to thank everybody on the list for welcoming me on the G-L. I wish

especially to thank Famara, Dr. S. Nyang and Sal. I hope we will have

interesting discussions.



Tony, are you related to Mamma and Hector? You said that you are from Banjul

south and your name is familiar. I am from Banjul south myself.



Thanks

Alhagi



------------------------------



Date: 17 Oct 1996 22:17:42 +0100

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: Diplomat

Message-ID: <048783266A276004*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 048783266A276004

Content-Return: Allowed

Mime-Version: 1.0







Hello G-List members,



Tony and Matarr`s idea of putting Darboe, Jatta, Bah and Saidy on the

Gambia-L. is a good idea. Of course Saidy is on the list allready. To have

intresting debates and enlightenment you have to have all the parties, not

only the oppsition.



As I understand it Tonbong Saidy is a diplomat. we have two kinds of

diplomats, career diplomats and political diplomats. A career diplomat is a

civil servant. he/she speaks for the government of the day. A political

diplomat is a party member, who speaks for the government and the party. If

Saidy is a political diplomat and party member, he should have carte blanche

to debate on the party`s behalf.



This question goes to Mr. Saidy. Are you a career or a political diplomat?

If you are a career diplomat, how long have you been in the service, where

are you stationed and what is your status? I ask because I keep informed

about what is happening in Europe and have not come across your name.



Thanks

Alhagi



------------------------------



Date: 17 Oct 96 16:42:25 EDT

From: Sankung Sawo <

To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



FROM: Sankung Sawo, 101573,1703

TO: Francis Njie, INTERNET:

CC: ABDOU, INTERNET:

DATE: 10/14/96 10:54 PM

Re: Copy of: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIA

Hi Francis,



I noted your comment on the cost of Internet access in the Gambia. Yes, you are

right but only if you compare the rates with those of ISPs in US and Europe. I

am not sure whether you have any idea about world telecom tariff structures and

how they are worked out.



I am surprised you suggested GAMTEL lease a T1 link for connection to the global

Internet backbone. You would not believe the cost of such a line from the

Gambia at the moment. Just imagine a single voice circuit , 9.6 to 64Kbps,

costing close to US$45,000 to maintain! A T1 is equivalent to a whole PCM of 32

channels. No one, not even GAMTEL or GAMBIA government can lease a T1 link in

the Gambia for data only traffic at the moment.



What we are considering is to have a single VSAT link, of 64Kbps, and backed up

by a single 64Kbps switched circuit -- for redundancy. This might still cost

close to US$100,000 to implement and a maintenance cost of close to US$70,000 to

maintain -- mind you, that is only for the link; not including access charges on

traffic. Now if you consider the fact that the market here is less than 500

users ( at the most ) it is almost impossible for any commercial company to

invest in this venture.



However, Gamtel is venturing into it and with a different kind of approach. We

want to see a national information society borne in the Gambia with more

emphasis on developing local information resources rather than access to

international information sources. Of course this is not to say that the latter

is less important. NO. It is just that most Gambians, even the business

community, cannot afford to spend even few US dolars, which translate into many

Gambian Dalasis, to access information banks in USA. Rather, people want to

access information locally ; and with a good and reliable information source in

the Gambia, Gamtel can provide up to T1 rate access at the same cost as in USA!

You should appreciate that Gamtel has full control over telecom facilities in

the Gambia and can charge any amount for local connection. This is not the same

for international connection whereby Gamtel has to negotiate transit charges.



For you to understand the latter issue, just consider the amount we charge now

for local data links :

4W leased circuit within Banjul cost less than US$1,000 per

annum!!.

Local PSDN connection charge = <15b per minute, flat !!

(compared to D3.50 per minute for international connection).



The figures for POT service is quite similar. A local call from Banjul to Basse

cost about D1.50 per minute (<US$0.15) whereas a call to USA cost about US$2.00

per minute.



I hope to discuss this further with you if possible.



Thanks for your interest.



Sankung Sawo







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 22:50:58 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Response

Message-ID: <





Yahya,



I hope this would not be counter productive. Whether you call Gamtel

a parastatal, public corporation or (whatever term) is not the point

here. If what Gamtel is doing today cannot be called BUSINESS,

then tell me what it is.

You should try to convince me and the rest of the list following,

to accept the fact that the government do not need to invest

its money to earn profit, which goes to the general population in

the form of public investments. Remember our point of departure was

the eradication of poverty in The Gambia, or (the whole world). By

the way today (17 Oct. is The International Day for the Eradication of

Poverty). With all the information we are getting about poverty, and

economic growth, Yahya still believes in the "market magic". When

serious institutions like the UNDP with all their competent people

are saying that "the market alone cannot eradicate poverty", then I

think this is beyond "socialist propaganda", this is the fact.

My dear friend, EVEN, USA, the very good example of capitalism,

realises how imperfect the market is and interferes to make

SOME corrections. The World bank too is beginning to realise that the

market alone cannot solve our problems. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 20

countries in the region have a per capita income lower than they had

20 years ago. This is after they introduced the World Bank / IMF structural

adjustment programmes, which in a nutshell are saying "LESS STATE

MORE MARKET". And this was suppose to bring us into the global

village where there is REAL COMPETITION. Is it not a contradiction,

in this ideal market, when they are allowing the free flow of goods

and services, mainly from North to South, and restrict another

important production factor LABOUR. We all know how restrictive they

are when it comes to immigration from South to North. It is suppose

to be a global village, they should allow people to compet. Yahya,

please wake up from the illusion of "free market". All countries are

protecting or have been protecting their industries. If a tiny

country like the Gambia don't protect its industries, then all our

local companies, could end up being competed out of business by the

multiple nationals, who can afford to loose in the short run to

compete out their competitors, and then as monopolists gain back

their looses.

I know we will never agree Mr. Jallow, but it would have been very

interesting for me to know how your market will eradicate poverty, in

a young state like The Gambia.

My respect your view points and I think we can agree to disagree once

more.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 23:16:10 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <





K. Touray,

Thanks for your contribution. Just like Morro, I would like to be

enlighten on why you said that Pan -Africanism is reactionary. I know

that Morro, will be leaving us very soon (unfortunately, it's good

that it is temporary), that is why I am posing, the same question,

in case you don't have time to respond until Morro leaves us, just to

show my interest for the issue.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 15:47:58 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: List management

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









As was suggested by Musa, I am sending out the names and addresses of the

list management, so that the information will now be accessible to

everybody, to direct mails and requests to whomever.



Subscription managers



Amadou Janneh

Sarian Loum

sarian.loum@eng.sun.com

Latjorr Ndow



Listmanagers



Abdou Touray

Tony Loum





Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 19:46:28 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



Pan -Africanism in itself is certainly a noble objective and as a result any

progressive thinking African should see it as such. I do however veiw Colonel

Jammeh's version of it as deceitful in that he cloaks himself in the banner

of Pan-Africanism when his only reason is to portray an aura of defiance.

Foreign policy is much too important for any leadership to subject it to

shallow idealism that would get you a few friends and bring you much

malign.My whole point is our nation needs more friends and our foreign policy

should reflect that by forging relationships that would compliment our desire

as a nation to meet the rigours of lifefor the citizenry. I am not convinced

our current posture would achieve that.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 20:40:59 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



I am very interested about the debate on how to connecte

Gambia in particular and Africa in general,to the internet.

I don't have much informations about the financial or

technical situation of Gamtel to offer a cost effective

solution for internet connection.

But I would like to say that any country did not wake up

one day and created the internet. The internet community was

build from people you wanted a new way of communication

and a vision of the world as a global village.

I beleive that if the Gamtel, NGO, individual and

private organisation work on this ideal, they will

find pratical and less costly solution to connect

Gambians to the global information age.

Actually I am using the internet for free because

lo

locally people have find a way to use governement or others

sources to connect our community on the net.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 16:52:59 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Response

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Yahya,



Perhaps you are drawing private sector-led growth too far. I do agree

with the essence of governments acting more as facilitators, however,

the degree of government participation in national development depends

a lot on an economy's stage of development. I think we in the Gambia

are not even on the brink of `take-off'and until then, some amount

of govt. involvement is inevitable.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 15:25:03 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



KTouray,



Thanks once more, and thanks to all the other contributors.

I think, if you want to criticise Jammeh's foreign policy, do that

alone and don't label such a noble cause as Pan Africanism as

reactionary. This will be an insult to the intelligent sons and

daugthers of Africa who sacrificed so much for the betterment

of our continent. The embracing of the cause by certain individuals

or governments, does not change the ideal of the movement.

Thanks.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 96 09:57:41 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



K. Touray:



I appreciate the explanation. But like Famara, I do think that

just because Jammeh calls himself Pan-African does not make him so.

Calling myself K. Touray does not make me you. I lack certain of your

basic characteristics.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 17 Oct 96 18:49:10 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA20432; Thu, 17 Oct 1996 18:51:02 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma005582; Thu Oct 17 18:51:00 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21696;

Thu, 17 Oct 96 16:46:52 -0700

Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21756;

Thu, 17 Oct 96 16:46:31 -0700

Received: from emout12.mail.aol.com (emout12.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.38]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id QAA09404 for <

Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id TAA01766 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 19:46:28 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Pan -Africanism in itself is certainly a noble objective and as a result any

progressive thinking African should see it as such. I do however veiw Colonel

Jammeh's version of it as deceitful in that he cloaks himself in the banner

of Pan-Africanism when his only reason is to portray an aura of defiance.

Foreign policy is much too important for any leadership to subject it to

shallow idealism that would get you a few friends and bring you much

malign.My whole point is our nation needs more friends and our foreign policy

should reflect that by forging relationships that would compliment our desire

as a nation to meet the rigours of lifefor the citizenry. I am not convinced

our current posture would achieve that.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:36:20 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L,



Ktouray most know something I do not know or may be he has a crystal ball for

him to say that "I do however view Colonel Jammeh’s version of it as

deceitful in that he cloaks himself in the banner of Pan-Africanism when his

only reason is to portray an aura of defiance." For some of us who knew

Jammeh since school days, will have no doubt that he is a Pan-Africanist. Can

Mr. Touray show me one example of our foreign policy or action that is

against the principles of Pan-Africanism. What can any one bring forward to

show that Jammeh is not a Pan-Africanist, or he is being deceitful.



The Gambia’s foreign policy will always be highly influenced by interest, and

this does not only apply to The Gambia but to all nations. As Hans J.

Morgenthau rightly state "The idea of interest is indeed of the essence of

politics and is unaffected by the circumstances of time and place." The same

idea was also echoed by Thucydide of ancient Greece who said "identity of

interest is the surest of bonds whether between states or individuals".

Interest is the governing principle of not only foreign policies but domestic

policies as well. When interests of two nations clash, then a problem arises.

Every action or policy of the government in the international arena is

carefully studied and all the advantages and disadvantages reviewed before

embarking on it.



Students of politics will notice the similarities in policies of the

government to those of the US, Britain, Canada, France, to name a few, in

their early years. Even this current debate on privatisation was going on in

most western countries in the fifties and sixties, and in some is still going

on. The economic policy of the government is to have a private sector led

growth. This government recognises that the private sector should lead the

way in developing The Gambia, and that government should facilitate

activities of the private sector. This does not mean, however, that every

thing in The Gambia should be privatised now. GAMTEL, and all the other

parastatals will be eventually privatised when enough confidence and

credibility are built in the private sector. Some of us have seen the

consequences of the hasty privatisation of the GPMB and GUC.



The Gambia and all African countries for that matter are at a different

evolutionary period compared to the West. Some of us tend to easily compare

the Western countries we are living in to The Gambia, and this is wrong. For

instance while The Gambia farmer is worried about how to feed his/her family

tomorrow, the American farmer might be thinking of why should government

sensor the Internet.



We are building a foundation in The Gambia, and I think we should all

contribute by strengthening the foundation before erecting the pillars. As

Jammeh stated in his acceptance speech, that he invites all opposition

candidates to come and join the government and work for the common good of

The Gambia.



Peace

Tombong







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 96 17:35:15 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l



Tom. is one of those people most persuasive when silent. Jammeh

seems to be a lot of things to Tombong, all of them mutually

exclusive. A few days ago, Jammeh was Franco (Nazi/Facist), today he

he is a Pan-Africanist.



I don't think Tom. meant to dare us (e.g to show Jammeh is not a

Pan-Africanist). If he is serious, he's got to be kidding.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 18 Oct 96 12:39:49 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA15149; Fri, 18 Oct 1996 12:41:42 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma019215; Fri Oct 18 12:41:25 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21297;

Fri, 18 Oct 96 10:37:27 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22504;

Fri, 18 Oct 96 10:36:24 -0700

Received: from emout13.mail.aol.com (emout13.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.39]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id KAA13045 for <

Received: by emout13.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id NAA05232 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:36:20 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Att: TSaidy

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Gambia-L,



Ktouray most know something I do not know or may be he has a crystal ball for

him to say that "I do however view Colonel Jammehs version of it as

deceitful in that he cloaks himself in the banner of Pan-Africanism when his

only reason is to portray an aura of defiance." For some of us who knew

Jammeh since school days, will have no doubt that he is a Pan-Africanist. Can

Mr. Touray show me one example of our foreign policy or action that is

against the principles of Pan-Africanism. What can any one bring forward to

show that Jammeh is not a Pan-Africanist, or he is being deceitful.



The Gambias foreign policy will always be highly influenced by interest, and

this does not only apply to The Gambia but to all nations. As Hans J.

Morgenthau rightly state "The idea of interest is indeed of the essence of

politics and is unaffected by the circumstances of time and place." The same

idea was also echoed by Thucydide of ancient Greece who said "identity of

interest is the surest of bonds whether between states or individuals".

Interest is the governing principle of not only foreign policies but domestic

policies as well. When interests of two nations clash, then a problem arises.

Every action or policy of the government in the international arena is

carefully studied and all the advantages and disadvantages reviewed before

embarking on it.



Students of politics will notice the similarities in policies of the

government to those of the US, Britain, Canada, France, to name a few, in

their early years. Even this current debate on privatisation was going on in

most western countries in the fifties and sixties, and in some is still going

on. The economic policy of the government is to have a private sector led

growth. This government recognises that the private sector should lead the

way in developing The Gambia, and that government should facilitate

activities of the private sector. This does not mean, however, that every

thing in The Gambia should be privatised now. GAMTEL, and all the other

parastatals will be eventually privatised when enough confidence and

credibility are built in the private sector. Some of us have seen the

consequences of the hasty privatisation of the GPMB and GUC.



The Gambia and all African countries for that matter are at a different

evolutionary period compared to the West. Some of us tend to easily compare

the Western countries we are living in to The Gambia, and this is wrong. For

instance while The Gambia farmer is worried about how to feed his/her family

tomorrow, the American farmer might be thinking of why should government

sensor the Internet.



We are building a foundation in The Gambia, and I think we should all

contribute by strengthening the foundation before erecting the pillars. As

Jammeh stated in his acceptance speech, that he invites all opposition

candidates to come and join the government and work for the common good of

The Gambia.



Peace

Tombong







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 20:10:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Gambia coup leader sworn in as civilia [ 28] Reuters

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

X-Fn: cp/Rgambia.RYxe_6OI

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia coup leader sworn in as civilian president

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 28

Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:01:31 PDT

Expires: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 9:10:31 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 234/0; Id: a1074; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-18-N.A

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:3119 clari.world.gov.politics:15616





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Military coup leader Yahya Jammeh

was sworn in as Gambia's new civilian president Friday before a

crowd of 20,000 people, including dignitaries from neighbors and

allies and Western diplomats.

Jammeh, who toppled independence president Sir Dawda Jawara

in July 1994 accusing him of corruption, urged the mainly Muslim

West African nation's ``old and new'' development partners to

continue to help it develop.

He also expressed support for a U.S. plan for a rapid

deployment peacekeeping force in Africa.

Jammeh said his coup was a response to political and

economic frustration and corruption. ``It was not a surprise or

a matter of regret to the people,'' he said. ``It was preceded

by silent underground movements, as well as tremors.''

Gambia, a finger of territory fronting the Atlantic Ocean

and surrounded by Senegal, relies on tourism and groundnut

exports.

Relations with its traditional Western partners cooled after

the coup. It has since strengthened ties with Taiwan, Libya and

Cuba, all have whom have provided aid in one form or another.

Friday's ceremony, in Banjul's independence stadium, was

attended by Guinea Bissau President Joao Bernando Vieira and

senior representatives from Niger, Nigeria, Mauritania, Libya,

Senegal and Taiwan.

Gambia, a nation of just over one million people, became

independent from Britain in 1965.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 20:18:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, New party seeks Mauritania opposition [ 63] Reuter / Nicholas Ph

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

X-Fn: an/Rmauritania.RSH1_6OG

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.issues.human_rights,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.issues.misc

Subject: New party seeks Mauritania opposition breakthrough

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 63

Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 11:11:20 PDT

Expires: Wed, 23 Oct 1996 9:10:15 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: MAURITANIA

Threadword: mauritania

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 567/0; Id: a1092; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-16-N.A; Ver: 4/0

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:3109 clari.news.issues.human_rights:4574 clari.world.gov.politics:15353 clari.news.issues.misc:5582





NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (Reuter) - A new party championing

the rights of Mauritania's free blacks and ex-slaves or their

descendants carries the hopes of a disenchanted opposition into

Friday's legislative election runoff in the Muslim West African

nation.

Mauritania, a nation of 2.2 million people on the Atlantic

fringe of the Sahara Desert, straddles Arab and black Africa.

Light-skinned Moors of Arab stock and free blacks each make

up a third of the population, Arabic-speaking ex-slaves or

Harratin the remainder. Mauritania formally banned slavery in

1980.

Politicians say for the first time the Harratin, who

historically consider themselves part of the Arab community and

support the Moors, have joined the more aggressive blacks from

the south.

A week after the ruling Democratic and Social Republican

Party cruised to an overwhelming majority in the 79-seat

National Assembly, the party Action for Change of former slave

Messoud Ould Boulkheir will try to become the first opposition

party to win a seat when the last 16 positions are decided.

``We are going into the second round. We would even go into

a third round if there was one,'' Action for Change

secretary-general Ibrahima Sarr, whose party will fight the

ruling party for five seats, told Reuters Tuesday.

The Union of Democratic Forces-New Era of veteran opposition

heavyweight Ahmed Ould Daddah, who denounced massive fraud in

last Friday's first round, decided to boycott the runoff in

which it was in the running for two seats.

The main opposition had been hoping to make its mark ahead

of a presidential election due by January 1998.

``We have pulled out of the second round. It's a boycott,''

Ould Daddah said, adding that the party would contest the

results of the first round of what was Mauritania's first truly

multi-party legislative election.

The opposition boycotted the 1992 legislative election,

alleging widespread irregularities after President Maaouya Ould

Sid'Ahmed Taya, who seized power in a bloodless 1984 coup, won a

six-year term.

International observers spoke of ``imperfections'' in

Friday's first round, in which the ruling party won 61 out of

the 63 seats decided.

Rivalry between Moors and black Mauritanians spilled over

into tension with neighbor Senegal and bloodshed in 1989, with

migrant Moors and Harratins killed in race riots in Senegal and

reprisal killings in Mauritania.

The rise of Action for Change has put the racial divide,

which has plagued the former French colony since independence in

1960, firmly back on the agenda. The party, formed a year ago,

made a last-minute decision to contest the election but emerged

as the most successful opposition party in Friday's first round.

However, officials of the ruling party were delighted with

their victory, citing it as evidence they alone have a national

following. But they acknowledged the scale of their win looked

excessive.

``The absence of the opposition in the assembly is not good

for democracy,'' former Prime Minister Sidi Mohamed Ould

Boubacar, general-secretary of the ruling party, said.

His party contests nine seats against independents, mostly

ruling party members denied the party ticket. Ould Daddah's

boycott gives it two more seats. The remaining two seats went in

round one to an independent and a small party supporting Taya.





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 38

*************************

Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 22:58:22 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 7467BA41175@amadeus.cmi.no Administrators & Subscription Managers,I do not think the old system is controversial in anyway. I assumethat must of the members were not famliar with the system. I do notthink any member will be against the existing system, after readingAmadou and Tonys reasons for the system.I would say : Thank you all and CONTINUE YOUR GOOD WORK!!!Shalom,Famara.> Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 12:59:51 -0700 (PDT)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: List Traffic> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > As far as I know, the rules are the same. The subscription managers who> are currently Sarian, Latjorr and Amadou have the capability to add and> delete members from the list. The reason that I can think of for the> rejection of Sarian's attempt to add newest member Jean Roberts is that> Sarian has two different email addresses registered in the list and only> one of those addresses is designated the role of a subscription manager.> A possibility is that she used the non registered one for the add> command and the list failed to recognize that one. So I think that it will> be a good idea to add her other address in that function, so that> regardless of whichever used, they will go through. So Abdou, can you> please go ahead and add her other email address as a subscription manager.> Not only list managers ( Abdou and myself ) can add and delete> members. The above three managers can also, and I encourage you to take> more active role in doing that. The reason that I have been adding and> announcing new members is that sometimes names are sent directly to me> and also from recruiting efforts of some of my friends. That is why,> Amadou's idea of sending the request to the entire list is a good> suggestion, so that whoever receives the request first carries it out. In> that way the process gets expedited. Another thing to consider is that> Abdou and myself can leave all the additions and annoucements from the> list to the subscription managers, while we carry out the ones only sent> directly to us. What do you think Gambia-l ? We need your input.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================> On Tue, 15 Oct 1996, Sarian Loum wrote:> > Hi,> >> > It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription manage> s are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.> >> > Good day!> >> > Sarian> >> >> > > From MJawara@aol.com Mon Oct 14 20:42:55 1996> > > Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400> > > From: MJawara@aol.com > > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Subject: Re: List Traffic> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > >> > > Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new> > > member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers> > > each time they want to introduce a new member..> > > Just a thought...> > > Musa K.Jawara.> > >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 17:40:29 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961015173658.18371A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI,I think Tony and Sarian are right in that subscription shouldstill be handled by Sarian, Amadou, and LatJorr.I think we could have done a more effective job of communicatingthis to the newer members.Sarian, just pass me your other address.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.> Hi,> It was my understanding that not only list managers can add/introduce members but also subscription managers. If the rules have change enlighten me so I can fully comply. The subscription managers are Amadou, Latjorr & myself if this has changed please let me know. That's why I took the initiative to add Jean Roberts to the list.> Good day!> Sarian> > From MJawara@aol.com Mon Oct 14 20:42:55 1996> > Date: Mon, 14 Oct 1996 23:41:07 -0400> > From: MJawara@aol.com > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: List Traffic> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Since we're not required to debate and / or vote on the admission of a new> > member, it would also be helpful if members write directly to List Managers> > each time they want to introduce a new member.> > Just a thought...> > Musa K.Jawara.> >*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 19:55:09 -0400From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 961015195509_211847171@emout17.mail.aol.com Thank you for your response. If I read you correctly you seem to be sayingthat the cornerstone of our foreign policyis one that is predicated on thepursuance of freindship,mutual interests and cooperation amongst nations ofthe world indepedent of prevailing views most of which you regardunjustified. That in itself looks laudable on the surface but rather shallowif you put it in the context of our overall foreign policy.From what i haveheard diplomacy is primarily about consensus building aimed at advancingdiffering positions on various issues. As a result the position any sovereignnation takes relative to international issues becomes a tricky balancing actsince the impact of such positions is felt elsewhere.Consequently diplomaticdecisions would inadvertently make you friends and foes alike even though anynation would much prefer being just friends to all nations.The fact of thematter is the interests of nations collide and those of us with the lesssignificant political leverage are called uponto build a consensus throughour support.In exercising our sovereign right i think it is prudent that wevote both our consience as a friendly and justice loving nation and whereour strategic national interest lie. As an example i'd like to recall ourvote when the Commonwealth tabled a motion to condemn the execution of KenSera Wiwa and his fellow activists. I believe we either abstained or votedagainst the motion. I don't believe our vote adds upto to your assertion thatour f/policy is based on friendship,cooperation and the pursuit ofregionalism.It is clear that what the Nigerian gov't did was cold andmuderous and at the very least we should have said so by supporting theresolution.Instead the leadership did what they saw as being politically themost expedient thing to do , and that was to collude with a powerful regionalally and rationalise the execution of innocent people.To say we don't have to pick and choose our friends in the conduct of ourforeign policy is self defeating because our actions in terms of who we courtultimately determines who our friends would be . Our choices ought not to beembelished in Pan -Africanism or someother reactionary type reasoning. Rightnow we have alienated nations that in my opinion are worthwhile friends. Irealise a nation cannot abruptly make a reversal in it's foreign policy but agradual reoreintation is something we need to begin. The national interest ofa nation must not be subjugated so that it's angry leadership can makepolitical statements. It is wrong.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 20:22:40 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: foreign policyMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961015201813.4500A-100000@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,Karamba, a quick rejoinder to what you have said.To really understand Gambian foreign policy, I suggest you listento one of Jammeh's speeches. He insults "white people" and "the west"with regularity and passion.Secondly, according to Reuters, The Gambia received 80 milliondollars from Taiwan. Ask yourslef much more it has lost by being soopposed to Security Council members (the US and China).-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 18:55:44 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961015185124.7712C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAlagie Mballow of Seattle has been added to the list. We welcome him andwill be looking forward to his introduction and contributions to the list.In the future, I will only be adding members whose requests aresent directly to me and those for whom I have recruited. All the requests,sent to the list will be handled by listmanagers, Sarian, Latjorr orAmadou.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 13:09:26 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 199610160411.NAA14242@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,The messages on the above subject are clearer to me now than before.I apologise for my posting on this issue. Furthermore, I wouldsuggest that all List managers and subscription managers may continueto add new members. Sarian, my apology but please continue to addmembers. It will even be easier if both your addresses can performthis role. Continue your good work!Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Oct 1995 07:31:04 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 3081E008.1705@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit KTouray@aol.com wrote:> Thank you for your response. If I read you correctly you seem to be saying> that the cornerstone of our foreign policyis one that is predicated on the> pursuance of freindship,mutual interests and cooperation amongst nations of> the world indepedent of prevailing views most of which you regard> unjustified. That in itself looks laudable on the surface but rather shallow> if you put it in the context of our overall foreign policy.From what i have> heard diplomacy is primarily about consensus building aimed at advancing> differing positions on various issues. As a result the position any sovereign> nation takes relative to international issues becomes a tricky balancing act> since the impact of such positions is felt elsewhere.Consequently diplomatic> decisions would inadvertently make you friends and foes alike even though any> nation would much prefer being just friends to all nations.The fact of the> matter is the interests of nations collide and those of us with the less> significant political leverage are called uponto build a consensus through> our support.In exercising our sovereign right i think it is prudent that we> vote both our consience as a friendly and justice loving nation and where> our strategic national interest lie. As an example i'd like to recall our> vote when the Commonwealth tabled a motion to condemn the execution of Ken> Sera Wiwa and his fellow activists. I believe we either abstained or voted> against the motion. I don't believe our vote adds upto to your assertion that> our f/policy is based on friendship,cooperation and the pursuit of> regionalism.It is clear that what the Nigerian gov't did was cold and> muderous and at the very least we should have said so by supporting the> resolution.Instead the leadership did what they saw as being politically the> most expedient thing to do , and that was to collude with a powerful regional> ally and rationalise the execution of innocent people.> To say we don't have to pick and choose our friends in the conduct of our> foreign policy is self defeating because our actions in terms of who we court> ultimately determines who our friends would be . Our choices ought not to be> embelished in Pan -Africanism or someother reactionary type reasoning. Right> now we have alienated nations that in my opinion are worthwhile friends. I> realise a nation cannot abruptly make a reversal in it's foreign policy but a> gradual reoreintation is something we need to begin. The national interest of> a nation must not be subjugated so that it's angry leadership can make> political statements. It is wrong.Mr.Touray!I tend to agree with you on this one.We do understand that most of thetime a country's foreign policy must be based on its nationalinterest,but, like an individual, a country does not live by breadalone.Our moral worth as a nation depends on how we reactinternationally when a universal human value is at stake.That is why ourcountry, quite frankly, failed the test of decency when it decided toside with the senseless killers in Lagos.Ken Saro Wiwa's murder wascold,brutal and indefensible; and no amount of dollars should have beenbig enough to persuade us to side with its perpetrators.As for Taiwan, iam not sure that should be a big deal; and if our friendship is thatmuch important to china, perhaps they should start considering giving usmore than we currently get from Taiwan.And even then, they cannot imposeon us the rule of mutual exclusivity between them and Taiwan.Regards Bassss!!!more than we currently get from Taiwan.------------------------------Date: 16 Oct 1996 10:03:31 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IPS-NewsMessage-ID: < 65534.71975804@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---Date: 16/10/96 10:44Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-POPULATION: Migrants' Dreams Turn Sour- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 15-Oct-96 ***GAMBIA-POPULATION: Migrants' Dreams Turn SourBy Lansana FofanaBANJUL, Oct 15 (IPS) - People from other West African nationsused to consider Gambia the gateway to Europe and the United States, but many who arrived here with the hope of moving onhave seen their dream gradually fade away.The majority of the immigrants came to Gambia thanks to theopen-door policy the small West African nation has had for years towards professionals from the sub-region.The relatively higher salaries here have attracted medicaldoctors, lawyers and accountants, but most of the Ghanaians, Nigerians, Guineans, Sierra Leoneans and Liberians in Gambiaare teachers who fled the poor wages paid in their homecountries.Teachers in Nigeria, for example, earn the equivalent ofabout 30 to 40 U.S. dollars a month, less than a fifth of the salaries paid in Gambia's schools.The majority of the immigrants came with the idea of usingGambia as a stepping stone -- a place where they could earn more, save more and then buy an air ticket to a developednation -- but ended up staying.Tunde, a Nigerian teacher who doubles as a barber is one ofthose who failed to make it further than Banjul. ''I havebeen teaching here in the Gambia for six years because myAmerican dream has not come true,'' he told IPS in his barbershop in Serrekunda, 16 km outside the capital.''I am now stuck here in the Gambia, teaching,'' he lamented.''The salary can't take me anywhere so I opened the barber shop to supplement my regular salary and, if I am able toget a U.S. visa, I shall then leave.''The immigrants were encouraged to leave home by the manystories of West African professionals, especially teachers,who ended up in Europe, Canada or the United States afterworking for a year or two in Gambia.However, for every one that makes it, many more are leftbehind. Saquee, a Sierra Leonean, is bitter. He has all butlost hope of moving on. ''I don't see this happening now,'' hesays. ''After you pay your rent and take out food and transportation, there is virtually nothing left to save from yoursalary.''Kweku, a Ghanaian teacher, also has little hope. He has beenworking in the Gambia for three years. ''Two of my friends are now in Canada where their families have joined them,'' hesays. He tried to get a Canadian visa but was turned down. Returning home with next-to-no money makes little sense but,at the same time, he is fed up.''I am getting tired with the Gambia,'' he says. ''Cost ofliving is high and the 1500 dalasis (150 U.S. dollars) I get monthly is never enough to get me going.''The falling value of the dalasi and the attendant rise incosts has hit the migrants hard. When the government introduced a floating exchange rate in 1986, one British pound wasequivalent to about three dalasis. Now the rate is 1:15.5.Moreover, with the industrialised nations tightening up theirimmigration laws, visas are increasingly hard to get. For those who have had enough of the Gambia, only two options areleft.One is returning home. Bisi, a Nigerian teacher in Banjul,says she has been thinking of doing so for a long time. ''It's only that I'm skeptical about the political developments inNigeria,'' she told IPS. ''Otherwise I can buy my ticket and leave. I know now that I can't go to the U.S.''The other option is trying your luck in Dakar, capital ofneighbouring Senegal, where there are a number of consultancies that specialise in visa and immigration issues. However,the bona fide ones are few and far between, says Ismael, agraduate from a university in northern Nigeria.''I spent 1,500 U.S. dollars trying to secure a visa in Dakarin April,'' he explained. ''The company was a fake andall they wanted was my money. Here I am still stuck in Banjul.The more adventurous try to reach Spain from Senegal viaMauritania and Morocco with the help of networks that specialise in getting migrants to Europe. But many are intercepted bycoastguard patrol boats on the Meditterranean.Things are likely to get even tougher for the West Africanimmigrants here since there are signs that the open-doorspolicy is coming to an end.For starters, Gambia's government has set up a trainingcollege to replace the teachers from neighbouring nations whoare said to be in the majority in its schools although thereare no reliable statistics that prove this.''We hope to train many teachers to take over the schools,''an Education Ministry official told IPS. ''Because we realise Gambians frown on the job, we want to create incentives tomake conditions in the classroom even better.'' (END/IPS/LF/KB/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 16 Oct 1996 10:03:43 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IPS NewsMessage-ID: < 65534.71975926@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---Date: 16/10/96 10:45Subject: Fwd: GAMBIA-ENVIRONMENT: Campaign To Save Dwindling Resources- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 11-Oct-96 ***GAMBIA-ENVIRONMENT: Campaign To Save Dwindling Resourcesby Lansana FofanaBANJUL, Oct 11 (IPS) - The September polls to end two-years ofmilitary-rule was the first in a series of hurdles beforethis tiny West African country.According to environmentalists here, the next challenge forthe country, which is merely a sliver of land engulfed byneighbouring Senegal, is to save its natural resources whichare being depleted at an alarming rate.Gambia's government has put in place a National EnvironmentalAction Plan to the year 2002. Implemented through the National Environment Agency (NEA), the plan includes anenvironmental literacy campaign, now underway in schools,institutes of higher education and in local communities.The NEA also has organised an environmental award scheme toencourage local communities to manage their environment.Over 200 institutions - schools, women's groups, communities andindustries - are encouraged to take part in the competition.''This award has encouraged communities, schools, individualsand NGOs to actively organise themselves and improve the environment,'' said Nyada Yoba Baldeh, the coordinator of theNEA's Inter-Sectoral Network.Gambia is endowed with cropland, flora, fauna, forests, freshand sea water and beaches which attract hundreds of tourists yearly.But these resources are being degraded throughout the country''with alarming signs of complete depletion in some areas,'' said the NEA in a report on the state of the environment.''It is a serious problem that affects both the capital andthe rural areas,'' said Baldeh.''Constant erosion, waste management and sand mining havebeen the major problems in the capital...,'' he added. ''Inthe rural areas, bushfires, poor natural resources managementand agricultural practices have all led to serious depletion of the soil.''A programme to rehabilitate deforested areas is run by theNEA. It entails the management of trees in farmlands through community forestry management, soil conservation and measuresto treat the soil with compost.The NEA also noted in its report that there has been anincrease in solid waste and pollution of water sources from both industrial and domestic sources.The tiny country of about 11,000 square kilometres of land isslowly watching its coastline being eaten away. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, Gambia is one ofthe world's 10 most vulnerable countries for a rise insea levels.This could lead to anywhere from a three percent loss of land(if the sea level rises 50 cm) to a seven percent lossof land (if it rises 150 cm) over the next 15 years.One of the biggest threats to the environment has been thepervasive mining of sand on the country's beaches.Sand mining in the Gambia was banned soon after the militarycame to power in July 1994. The illegal mining of sand had been going on in the country for more than 20 years.Many Gambians illegally mine the sand on the country'sbeaches for sell to the construction industry. But the practice has led to serious coastal erosion affecting the lucrativetourism industry, which is the biggest single source of foreign exchange earnings. The sector also contributes around 10percent of Gross Domestic Product.''We believe that continuous sand mining will make thebeaches unattractive and this will affect our tourist industrya good deal,'' a ministry of tourism official toldIPS.(end/ips/lf/pm/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 08:47:52 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: foreign policyMessage-ID: < Pine.A32.3.95.961016084604.31712B-100000@homer07.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn the topic of Jammeh's insults of "white people," can anyone enlightenme as to how this squares with the intensified courting of (largelyEuropean) mass tourism? YlvaOn Tue, 15 Oct 1996, ABDOU wrote:> Hi,> Karamba, a quick rejoinder to what you have said.> To really understand Gambian foreign policy, I suggest you listen> to one of Jammeh's speeches. He insults "white people" and "the west"> with regularity and passion.> Secondly, according to Reuters, The Gambia received 80 million> dollars from Taiwan. Ask yourslef much more it has lost by being so> opposed to Security Council members (the US and China).> -Abdou.> *******************************************************************************> A. TOURAY.> (212) 749-7971> MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> I WANDER AND I WONDER.> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> *******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 09:27:48 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Musa Kebba JawaraMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961016092435.2756A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII think I've been misunderstood by some and my position / comment on thesubject has been taken out of context.I've no problem with any particularList manager / Subscription manager executing his / herresponsibilities.(Allow me to thank you all for taking time to do thejob).Some time ago, if you'd recall members complained about personalmessages sent thru. the List and one member also commented on lenghtypostings-----both were adequately addressed by the List Management.WhenMr.Janneh suggested for members to cut down on messages that don't addanything to previous discussions(he gave examples such as " Good job", "Thanks", ), my guess is, he's expressing his frustrations with "unnecessary" postings.( I stand corrected ) I concurred in that at some point itbecomesmonotonous.I've introduced four people to the List since becoming a member in july '96thanks to Ms Binta Njie, and if I may add they are all happy to be part ofthe family.But, may I also tell you that rather than make a request thru.theList, I wrote to Tony directly each time I introduced a would - be memberandhe acted promptly on all my requests.It's my understanding that ourconsent (List members) is not required for the admission or inclusion of potentialorwould be members.Hence, I suggested in my earlier posting for members towrite directly to those responsible for subscribing would be members.Itwouldbe helpful, if management provide the membership with the names andaddressesof those charged with this responsibility.I guess the majority is satisfied with the status quo.After reading theresponses from Tony and Amadou, I've since changed my position on thissubject.Musa Kebba Jawara.---------------------Forwarded message:From: AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us (Amadou Scattred Janneh)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List)Date: 96-10-15 10:05:33 EDTGambia-l:I see nothing wrong with formally sending the names and addresses ofpotential members to the list instead of forwarding the info to anindividual list/subscription manager. An advantage of the currentprocedure is that when Abdou is too busy and Toni is out of town, wecan atleast count on Sarian or myself getting the message and takingaction.Salaam!Amadou------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 09:36:59 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Pa Lamin BeyaiMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961016093555.2756C-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Amadou,I am very much glad to be part of the membership of the Gambia-I.Although I may not be in a position to assess the way the discussionshave been going on, but the few contributions I have so far readrevealed theopenness and tolerance of the members.I was born 27 years ago in a Kombo South Village called Jambur. After myelementary education at Jambur Primary school, I proceeded to St. Peter'sTechnicalHigh (1982-1987) and Gambia High (1987-1989) Schools for my fifth andsixth forms.I briefly worked at the Accountant General's Department in 1989 beforegoing to Sierra Leonefor a four year B.Sc degree in Economics at FBC. I returned home in June1994 andlater picked up a job with the Gambia Public Transport Corporation. I amcurrently onstudy-leave pursuing a one year MBA course at the University ofNewcastle Upon Tyne.I really love the fast rate at which members are prepared to shareinformation andviews on issues affecting us all. I hope that spirit of mutualunderstanding and respectfor each other's opinion would continue.Pa Lamin Beyai------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 12:44:53 -0400From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 961016124452_212508575@emout13.mail.aol.com I think I've been misunderstood by some and my position / comment on thesubject has been taken out of context by one or two people.I've no problemwith any particular List manager / Subscription manager executing his / herresponsibilities.( Allow me to thank you all for taking time to do the job).Some time ago, if you'd recall members complained about personal messagessent thru. the List and one member also commented on lenghtypostings------both were adequately addressed by the List Management.WhenMr.Janneh suggested for members to cut down on messages that don't addanything to previous discussions ( he gave examples such as " Good job ", "Thanks " ), my guess is, he's expressing his frustrations with " unnecessary" postings. ( I stand corrected ) I concur in that at some point it becomesmonotonous.I've introduced four people to the List since becoming a member in july ' 96thanks to Ms Binta Njie, and if I may add they are all happy to be part ofthe family.But, may I also tell you that rather than make a request thru. theList, I wrote to Tony directly each time I introduced a would - be member andhe acted promptly on all my requests.It's my understanding that our consent (List members ) is not required for the admission or inclusion of potential orwould be members.Hence, I suggested in my earlier posting for members towrite directly to those responsible for subscribing would be members.It wouldbe helpful, if management provide the membership with the names and addressesof those charged with this responsibility.I guess the majority is satisfied with the status quo.After reading theresponses from Tony and Amadou, I've since changed my position on thissubject.Musa Kebba Jawara------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 12:20:21 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ResponseMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961016114434.16473B-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Before I begin, I wanna extend a personal welcome to Pa Lamin Beyai, anold pal of mine. Pa could you send me a brief personal message?Now to Famara, while I concede that poverty is still prevalent in theGambia and in many other Economically Disadvantaged nations, I don'tbelieve that having our government directly running businesses is going toresolve the poverty problem. Aside from bureaucratic inefficiencies andcorruption, which we have seen with the GPMB, GPA and others, governmentrun businesses are inept with inferior product quality, createsmonopolies, stifle competition and have very little regard for itscustomers. But more importantly, proceeds from Govn't agencies go tobenefit those who run them and not the poor and needy.The alternative to the above, otherwise known as Social Engineering, isfor the government to provide capital to those needing privateenterprises, ensure that these enterprises pay their fair share of the taxburden (this would require weeding out corruption from our revenuecollecting dept.), developing key infrastructure, strengthening our educationsystem.The overall strategy should be to give people the opportunity toget themselves out of poverty and self development, not creating a trailof dependency.Yaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 16:13:46 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.93.961016161101.2749A-100000@brenton.cldc.howard.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu I agree with the proposal that all persons responding to previous messagesavoid repeating old messages in their replies.This would save space.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 22:29:42 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ResponseMessage-ID: < 75E02536800@amadeus.cmi.no Yahya,Thank you very much for your response. I think some points I made needto be clarified. When I said government should also run business, Idon't mean, petty trading, like the corner shops "Boutique i Narr",or super markets. I mean big corporations like Gamtel. There shouldalso be room for individuals who want run similar businesses as longas they comply with the existing rules which are suppose to be adoptedin Parliament. I don't think you are identifying the right problem.You are right when you refered to corruption and lack of disciplinein our public sector, this also applies to our revenue collecting institutions.As I said earlier if the government is not doing business,then it has to tax heavily, and heavy taxation to provide public services,can discourage investors who would probably move their activities tocountries with less tax, and we all know what the consequencies willbe. I love your sentence "this would require weeding out corruptionfrom our revenue collecting dept." I think our problem lies here,and not that the corporations are public. Since we have to weedcorruption in the our revenue collecting dept., the same thing couldbe tried to solve some of the problems in the public sector. I talkedto several friends while I was in The Gambia, and they told me thattheir corporations, and institutions (public) never made somuch money. I am sorry to say, but this has to do with theanti-corruption signals from the military junta (it was usual to hearpeople who meant to be unjustly treated saying "I will follow this upto Yahya Jammeh). The anti-corruption signals of the junta are incontrast with the PPPs pro-corruption. Jawara either promote corruptofficials or relieve them from service to invest or consume the stolen money.In the PPP era, does who wanted to leave "clean" lifestyles"i.e. not being corrupt, were said to be foolish "NYa kaak Faidah"or the popular word was "Keey Ndeyam Seehyuut", "I Baa Maa man Futu"that means one's mother was not a good wife(for the non-Gambians am sorry for the poor explanation of thisterm). I can tell you that this a serious insult to most (if not all) Gambians.A part from curbing corruption, the state should create the rightatmosphere for individual development, since individual developmentleads to collective development. The first step is, to eradicate foodpoverty, followed by education, health care, in other words thebasic needs (Maslows hierarchy of needs). If we have an educated,healthy and well feed population, then I do not think the governmentwill need to spend time in telling them what to do. As Gambia is notblessed with so much natural resources like Gold. diamonds, oil, and soon, our main focus should be develop our human resources. My Libertarianfriends will tell me, "but all this cost money". Yes, I know that is whya state need to do some business to earn its own money to reduce theburden on the tax payers, whether they are individuals or corporations.We all know about the high dependency ratio in The Gambia, if thereis a general social uplift, this ratio will decrease, and hencereduce the pressure on some officials who are sometimes "forced" by thesituations at home to be corrupt.I will stop here for now.Thanks for your patience.Shalom,Famara.> Fellas,> Before I begin, I wanna extend a personal welcome to Pa Lamin Beyai, an> old pal of mine. Pa could you send me a brief personal message?> Now to Famara, while I concede that poverty is still prevalent in the> Gambia and in many other Economically Disadvantaged nations, I don't> believe that having our government directly running businesses is going to> resolve the poverty problem. Aside from bureaucratic inefficiencies and> corruption, which we have seen with the GPMB, GPA and others, government> run businesses are inept with inferior product quality, creates> monopolies, stifle competition and have very little regard for its> customers. But more importantly, proceeds from Govn't agencies go to> benefit those who run them and not the poor and needy.> The alternative to the above, otherwise known as Social Engineering, is> for the government to provide capital to those needing private> enterprises, ensure that these enterprises pay their fair share of the tax> burden (this would require weeding out corruption from our revenue> collecting dept.), developing key infrastructure, strengthening our education> system.> The overall strategy should be to give people the opportunity to> get themselves out of poverty and self development, not creating a trail> of dependency.> Yaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 22:33:05 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 75E10642E1D@amadeus.cmi.no I agree with you Dr. Nyang, but an exception should be made forpeople replying to "old" messages. This does not happen so often, soI don't think that will be a problem.Shalom,Famara.> Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 16:13:46 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: List Traffic> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu > I agree with the proposal that all persons responding to previous messages> avoid repeating old messages in their replies.This would save space.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 11:40:32 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 17OCT96.12609875.0025.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of God, the beneficient, the mercifulFellas,Can somebody please answer these questions for me?What is the GDP and GDP per capita of the Gambia?what is the life expectancyfor both sexes and the infantmortality rate?what is the literacy rate?what is Gambia's position in the HDI ranking of the world?THANKS(REMEMBER Aleaf that was blown aloof by the wind willdefinitely come back to mother earth).Buba Bojang (Bada)------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 96 12:07:03 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 199610171607.JAA07031@mx4.u.washington.edu K. Touray:I don't mean to spin-off a major debate on this, (I don't believethis reference was central to your arguments), but am I to understandthat you believe Pan-Africanism is "reactionary"? If so, pleaseelaborate.Morro.(PS: Managers please add Fatou Khan to the group. Address:--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 15 Oct 96 18:56:40 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA19537; Tue, 15 Oct 1996 18:58:29 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma020815; Tue Oct 15 18:58:28 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA14398;Tue, 15 Oct 96 16:55:29 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24268;Tue, 15 Oct 96 16:55:13 -0700Received: from emout17.mail.aol.com (emout17.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.43]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.10) with SMTP id QAA28862 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 15 Oct 1996 16:55:10 -0700Received: by emout17.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id TAA21580 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Tue, 15 Oct 1996 19:55:09 -0400Message-Id: < 961015195509_211847171@emout17.mail.aol.com Date: Tue, 15 Oct 1996 19:55:09 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: KTouray@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENThank you for your response. If I read you correctly you seem to be sayingthat the cornerstone of our foreign policyis one that is predicated on thepursuance of freindship,mutual interests and cooperation amongst nations ofthe world indepedent of prevailing views most of which you regardunjustified. That in itself looks laudable on the surface but rather shallowif you put it in the context of our overall foreign policy.From what i haveheard diplomacy is primarily about consensus building aimed at advancingdiffering positions on various issues. As a result the position any sovereignnation takes relative to international issues becomes a tricky balancing actsince the impact of such positions is felt elsewhere.Consequently diplomaticdecisions would inadvertently make you friends and foes alike even though anynation would much prefer being just friends to all nations.The fact of thematter is the interests of nations collide and those of us with the lesssignificant political leverage are called uponto build a consensus throughour support.In exercising our sovereign right i think it is prudent that wevote both our consience as a friendly and justice loving nation and whereour strategic national interest lie. As an example i'd like to recall ourvote when the Commonwealth tabled a motion to condemn the execution of KenSera Wiwa and his fellow activists. I believe we either abstained or votedagainst the motion. I don't believe our vote adds upto to your assertion thatour f/policy is based on friendship,cooperation and the pursuit ofregionalism.It is clear that what the Nigerian gov't did was cold andmuderous and at the very least we should have said so by supporting theresolution.Instead the leadership did what they saw as being politically themost expedient thing to do , and that was to collude with a powerful regionalally and rationalise the execution of innocent people.To say we don't have to pick and choose our friends in the conduct of ourforeign policy is self defeating because our actions in terms of who we courtultimately determines who our friends would be . Our choices ought not to beembelished in Pan -Africanism or someother reactionary type reasoning. Rightnow we have alienated nations that in my opinion are worthwhile friends. Irealise a nation cannot abruptly make a reversal in it's foreign policy but agradual reoreintation is something we need to begin. The national interest ofa nation must not be subjugated so that it's angry leadership can makepolitical statements. It is wrong.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 09:21:35 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded introduction of Mariama DarboeMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961017092058.10834E-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIhello list members,i apologise for not sending in my intro sooner. my name is mariama darboeaka yama.i'm a junior at shepherd college majoring in biology. i graduated fromthomas johnson high schhol in frederick, md in 1994. i look forward tolearning from all the list members and to making my contributions to the"bantaba" !!!!!!!!!sincerely,yama------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 96 12:27:34 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Leaving . . .Message-ID: < 199610171627.JAA09558@mx4.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:I shall be absent from the group once again, for an extended periodof time to attend to some other matters. I will be promptly backas soon as I am able.The list managers are on notice to unsubscribe me at theclose of business (4:30 p.m. Central), on Monday October 21, 1996.My system, I am told overloads, when not frequently attended to.That will not be done while I am away.I will repeat this notice on Monday to remind managers.Morro.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 15:16:17 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fatou Khan addedMessage-ID: < 01IAR5M3M7IM003E7A@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITFatou Khan has just been added; a formal intro is expected from her.Peace!Amadou------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 14:55:40 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ResponseMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961017143950.5227B-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Famara, with due respect, but you and I have a fundamental difference asto government running businesses, large or small. You cited Gamtel as anexample. But I think Gamtel is a parastatal. In any case, assuming thatsomeone was to come in to the Gambia and want to start a another newtelecommunication firm, he would probably not be able to do so becausegovernment legislation shelters Gamtel from any other major competitor.This is what I mean by stifling competition. This is bad for Gambianconsumers and bad for economic development.Gambians in general have a lot of entrepreneurial zeal; farmers, artisans,petty traders, etc. The key for our government is assist these activitiesand not muddle itshelf into directly running businesses.Yaya------------------------------Date: 17 Oct 1996 22:17:42 +0100From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: thanksMessage-ID: <048783266A276003*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 048783266A276003Content-Return: AllowedMime-Version: 1.0Hello G-List members,I want to thank everybody on the list for welcoming me on the G-L. I wishespecially to thank Famara, Dr. S. Nyang and Sal. I hope we will haveinteresting discussions.Tony, are you related to Mamma and Hector? You said that you are from Banjulsouth and your name is familiar. I am from Banjul south myself.ThanksAlhagi------------------------------Date: 17 Oct 1996 22:17:42 +0100From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: DiplomatMessage-ID: <048783266A276004*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 048783266A276004Content-Return: AllowedMime-Version: 1.0Hello G-List members,Tony and Matarr`s idea of putting Darboe, Jatta, Bah and Saidy on theGambia-L. is a good idea. Of course Saidy is on the list allready. To haveintresting debates and enlightenment you have to have all the parties, notonly the oppsition.As I understand it Tonbong Saidy is a diplomat. we have two kinds ofdiplomats, career diplomats and political diplomats. A career diplomat is acivil servant. he/she speaks for the government of the day. A politicaldiplomat is a party member, who speaks for the government and the party. IfSaidy is a political diplomat and party member, he should have carte blancheto debate on the party`s behalf.This question goes to Mr. Saidy. Are you a career or a political diplomat?If you are a career diplomat, how long have you been in the service, whereare you stationed and what is your status? I ask because I keep informedabout what is happening in Europe and have not come across your name.ThanksAlhagi------------------------------Date: 17 Oct 96 16:42:25 EDTFrom: Sankung Sawo < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 961017204225_101573.1703_IHK59-1@CompuServe.COM FROM: Sankung Sawo, 101573,1703TO: Francis Njie, INTERNET: francis_njie@swissbank.com CC: ABDOU, INTERNET: at137@columbia.edu DATE: 10/14/96 10:54 PMRe: Copy of: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN THE GAMBIAHi Francis,I noted your comment on the cost of Internet access in the Gambia. Yes, you areright but only if you compare the rates with those of ISPs in US and Europe. Iam not sure whether you have any idea about world telecom tariff structures andhow they are worked out.I am surprised you suggested GAMTEL lease a T1 link for connection to the globalInternet backbone. You would not believe the cost of such a line from theGambia at the moment. Just imagine a single voice circuit , 9.6 to 64Kbps,costing close to US$45,000 to maintain! A T1 is equivalent to a whole PCM of 32channels. No one, not even GAMTEL or GAMBIA government can lease a T1 link inthe Gambia for data only traffic at the moment.What we are considering is to have a single VSAT link, of 64Kbps, and backed upby a single 64Kbps switched circuit -- for redundancy. This might still costclose to US$100,000 to implement and a maintenance cost of close to US$70,000 tomaintain -- mind you, that is only for the link; not including access charges ontraffic. Now if you consider the fact that the market here is less than 500users ( at the most ) it is almost impossible for any commercial company toinvest in this venture.However, Gamtel is venturing into it and with a different kind of approach. Wewant to see a national information society borne in the Gambia with moreemphasis on developing local information resources rather than access tointernational information sources. Of course this is not to say that the latteris less important. NO. It is just that most Gambians, even the businesscommunity, cannot afford to spend even few US dolars, which translate into manyGambian Dalasis, to access information banks in USA. Rather, people want toaccess information locally ; and with a good and reliable information source inthe Gambia, Gamtel can provide up to T1 rate access at the same cost as in USA!You should appreciate that Gamtel has full control over telecom facilities inthe Gambia and can charge any amount for local connection. This is not the samefor international connection whereby Gamtel has to negotiate transit charges.For you to understand the latter issue, just consider the amount we charge nowfor local data links :4W leased circuit within Banjul cost less than US$1,000 perannum!!.Local PSDN connection charge = <15b per minute, flat !!(compared to D3.50 per minute for international connection).The figures for POT service is quite similar. A local call from Banjul to Bassecost about D1.50 per minute ( FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ResponseMessage-ID: < 7765DCD6DA4@amadeus.cmi.no Yahya,I hope this would not be counter productive. Whether you call Gamtela parastatal, public corporation or (whatever term) is not the pointhere. If what Gamtel is doing today cannot be called BUSINESS,then tell me what it is.You should try to convince me and the rest of the list following,to accept the fact that the government do not need to investits money to earn profit, which goes to the general population inthe form of public investments. Remember our point of departure wasthe eradication of poverty in The Gambia, or (the whole world). Bythe way today (17 Oct. is The International Day for the Eradication ofPoverty). With all the information we are getting about poverty, andeconomic growth, Yahya still believes in the "market magic". Whenserious institutions like the UNDP with all their competent peopleare saying that "the market alone cannot eradicate poverty", then Ithink this is beyond "socialist propaganda", this is the fact.My dear friend, EVEN, USA, the very good example of capitalism,realises how imperfect the market is and interferes to makeSOME corrections. The World bank too is beginning to realise that themarket alone cannot solve our problems. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 20countries in the region have a per capita income lower than they had20 years ago. This is after they introduced the World Bank / IMF structuraladjustment programmes, which in a nutshell are saying "LESS STATEMORE MARKET". And this was suppose to bring us into the globalvillage where there is REAL COMPETITION. Is it not a contradiction,in this ideal market, when they are allowing the free flow of goodsand services, mainly from North to South, and restrict anotherimportant production factor LABOUR. We all know how restrictive theyare when it comes to immigration from South to North. It is supposeto be a global village, they should allow people to compet. Yahya,please wake up from the illusion of "free market". All countries areprotecting or have been protecting their industries. If a tinycountry like the Gambia don't protect its industries, then all ourlocal companies, could end up being competed out of business by themultiple nationals, who can afford to loose in the short run tocompete out their competitors, and then as monopolists gain backtheir looses.I know we will never agree Mr. Jallow, but it would have been veryinteresting for me to know how your market will eradicate poverty, ina young state like The Gambia.My respect your view points and I think we can agree to disagree oncemore.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 23:16:10 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 776C8B40211@amadeus.cmi.no K. Touray,Thanks for your contribution. Just like Morro, I would like to beenlighten on why you said that Pan -Africanism is reactionary. I knowthat Morro, will be leaving us very soon (unfortunately, it's goodthat it is temporary), that is why I am posing, the same question,in case you don't have time to respond until Morro leaves us, just toshow my interest for the issue.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 15:47:58 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List managementMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961017153850.3177C-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAs was suggested by Musa, I am sending out the names and addresses of thelist management, so that the information will now be accessible toeverybody, to direct mails and requests to whomever.Subscription managersAmadou Janneh ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Sarian Loum sarian@osmosys.incog.com Latjorr Ndow gndow@spelman.edu ListmanagersAbdou Touray at137@columbia.edu Tony Loum tloum@u.washington.edu ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 19:46:28 -0400From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 961017194627_213602919@emout12.mail.aol.com Pan -Africanism in itself is certainly a noble objective and as a result anyprogressive thinking African should see it as such. I do however veiw ColonelJammeh's version of it as deceitful in that he cloaks himself in the bannerof Pan-Africanism when his only reason is to portray an aura of defiance.Foreign policy is much too important for any leadership to subject it toshallow idealism that would get you a few friends and bring you muchmalign.My whole point is our nation needs more friends and our foreign policyshould reflect that by forging relationships that would compliment our desireas a nation to meet the rigours of lifefor the citizenry. I am not convincedour current posture would achieve that.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 20:40:59 -0400From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: COST OF I_NET ACCESS IN GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 199610180040.UAA25526@freenet3.carleton.ca I am very interested about the debate on how to connecteGambia in particular and Africa in general,to the internet.I don't have much informations about the financial ortechnical situation of Gamtel to offer a cost effectivesolution for internet connection.But I would like to say that any country did not wake upone day and created the internet. The internet community wasbuild from people you wanted a new way of communicationand a vision of the world as a global village.I beleive that if the Gamtel, NGO, individual andprivate organisation work on this ideal, they willfind pratical and less costly solution to connectGambians to the global information age.Actually I am using the internet for free becauselolocally people have find a way to use governement or otherssources to connect our community on the net.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 16:52:59 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ResponseMessage-ID: < 199610180750.QAA09417@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIYahya,Perhaps you are drawing private sector-led growth too far. I do agreewith the essence of governments acting more as facilitators, however,the degree of government participation in national development dependsa lot on an economy's stage of development. I think we in the Gambiaare not even on the brink of `take-off'and until then, some amountof govt. involvement is inevitable.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 15:25:03 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 786EF3D139E@amadeus.cmi.no KTouray,Thanks once more, and thanks to all the other contributors.I think, if you want to criticise Jammeh's foreign policy, do thatalone and don't label such a noble cause as Pan Africanism asreactionary. This will be an insult to the intelligent sons anddaugthers of Africa who sacrificed so much for the bettermentof our continent. The embracing of the cause by certain individualsor governments, does not change the ideal of the movement.Thanks.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 96 09:57:41 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 199610181357.GAA29082@mx3.u.washington.edu K. Touray:I appreciate the explanation. But like Famara, I do think thatjust because Jammeh calls himself Pan-African does not make him so.Calling myself K. Touray does not make me you. I lack certain of yourbasic characteristics.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 17 Oct 96 18:49:10 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA20432; Thu, 17 Oct 1996 18:51:02 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma005582; Thu Oct 17 18:51:00 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21696;Thu, 17 Oct 96 16:46:52 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21756;Thu, 17 Oct 96 16:46:31 -0700Received: from emout12.mail.aol.com (emout12.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.38]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id QAA09404 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 17 Oct 1996 16:46:29 -0700Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id TAA01766 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 17 Oct 1996 19:46:28 -0400Message-Id: < 961017194627_213602919@emout12.mail.aol.com Date: Thu, 17 Oct 1996 19:46:28 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: KTouray@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENPan -Africanism in itself is certainly a noble objective and as a result anyprogressive thinking African should see it as such. I do however veiw ColonelJammeh's version of it as deceitful in that he cloaks himself in the bannerof Pan-Africanism when his only reason is to portray an aura of defiance.Foreign policy is much too important for any leadership to subject it toshallow idealism that would get you a few friends and bring you muchmalign.My whole point is our nation needs more friends and our foreign policyshould reflect that by forging relationships that would compliment our desireas a nation to meet the rigours of lifefor the citizenry. I am not convincedour current posture would achieve that.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:36:20 -0400From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 961018133620_1280077103@emout13.mail.aol.com Gambia-L,Ktouray most know something I do not know or may be he has a crystal ball forhim to say that "I do however view Colonel Jammeh’s version of it asdeceitful in that he cloaks himself in the banner of Pan-Africanism when hisonly reason is to portray an aura of defiance." For some of us who knewJammeh since school days, will have no doubt that he is a Pan-Africanist. CanMr. Touray show me one example of our foreign policy or action that isagainst the principles of Pan-Africanism. What can any one bring forward toshow that Jammeh is not a Pan-Africanist, or he is being deceitful.The Gambia’s foreign policy will always be highly influenced by interest, andthis does not only apply to The Gambia but to all nations. As Hans J.Morgenthau rightly state "The idea of interest is indeed of the essence ofpolitics and is unaffected by the circumstances of time and place." The sameidea was also echoed by Thucydide of ancient Greece who said "identity ofinterest is the surest of bonds whether between states or individuals".Interest is the governing principle of not only foreign policies but domesticpolicies as well. When interests of two nations clash, then a problem arises.Every action or policy of the government in the international arena iscarefully studied and all the advantages and disadvantages reviewed beforeembarking on it.Students of politics will notice the similarities in policies of thegovernment to those of the US, Britain, Canada, France, to name a few, intheir early years. Even this current debate on privatisation was going on inmost western countries in the fifties and sixties, and in some is still goingon. The economic policy of the government is to have a private sector ledgrowth. This government recognises that the private sector should lead theway in developing The Gambia, and that government should facilitateactivities of the private sector. This does not mean, however, that everything in The Gambia should be privatised now. GAMTEL, and all the otherparastatals will be eventually privatised when enough confidence andcredibility are built in the private sector. Some of us have seen theconsequences of the hasty privatisation of the GPMB and GUC.The Gambia and all African countries for that matter are at a differentevolutionary period compared to the West. Some of us tend to easily comparethe Western countries we are living in to The Gambia, and this is wrong. Forinstance while The Gambia farmer is worried about how to feed his/her familytomorrow, the American farmer might be thinking of why should governmentsensor the Internet.We are building a foundation in The Gambia, and I think we should allcontribute by strengthening the foundation before erecting the pillars. AsJammeh stated in his acceptance speech, that he invites all oppositioncandidates to come and join the government and work for the common good ofThe Gambia.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 96 17:35:15 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyMessage-ID: < 199610182135.OAA22998@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-lTom. is one of those people most persuasive when silent. Jammehseems to be a lot of things to Tombong, all of them mutuallyexclusive. A few days ago, Jammeh was Franco (Nazi/Facist), today hehe is a Pan-Africanist.I don't think Tom. meant to dare us (e.g to show Jammeh is not aPan-Africanist). If he is serious, he's got to be kidding.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 18 Oct 96 12:39:49 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA15149; Fri, 18 Oct 1996 12:41:42 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma019215; Fri Oct 18 12:41:25 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21297;Fri, 18 Oct 96 10:37:27 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22504;Fri, 18 Oct 96 10:36:24 -0700Received: from emout13.mail.aol.com (emout13.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.39]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id KAA13045 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 18 Oct 1996 10:36:21 -0700Received: by emout13.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id NAA05232 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:36:20 -0400Message-Id: < 961018133620_1280077103@emout13.mail.aol.com Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:36:20 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Att: TSaidyX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-L,Ktouray most know something I do not know or may be he has a crystal ball forhim to say that "I do however view Colonel Jammehs version of it asdeceitful in that he cloaks himself in the banner of Pan-Africanism when hisonly reason is to portray an aura of defiance." For some of us who knewJammeh since school days, will have no doubt that he is a Pan-Africanist. CanMr. Touray show me one example of our foreign policy or action that isagainst the principles of Pan-Africanism. What can any one bring forward toshow that Jammeh is not a Pan-Africanist, or he is being deceitful.The Gambias foreign policy will always be highly influenced by interest, andthis does not only apply to The Gambia but to all nations. As Hans J.Morgenthau rightly state "The idea of interest is indeed of the essence ofpolitics and is unaffected by the circumstances of time and place." The sameidea was also echoed by Thucydide of ancient Greece who said "identity ofinterest is the surest of bonds whether between states or individuals".Interest is the governing principle of not only foreign policies but domesticpolicies as well. When interests of two nations clash, then a problem arises.Every action or policy of the government in the international arena iscarefully studied and all the advantages and disadvantages reviewed beforeembarking on it.Students of politics will notice the similarities in policies of thegovernment to those of the US, Britain, Canada, France, to name a few, intheir early years. Even this current debate on privatisation was going on inmost western countries in the fifties and sixties, and in some is still goingon. The economic policy of the government is to have a private sector ledgrowth. This government recognises that the private sector should lead theway in developing The Gambia, and that government should facilitateactivities of the private sector. This does not mean, however, that everything in The Gambia should be privatised now. GAMTEL, and all the otherparastatals will be eventually privatised when enough confidence andcredibility are built in the private sector. Some of us have seen theconsequences of the hasty privatisation of the GPMB and GUC.The Gambia and all African countries for that matter are at a differentevolutionary period compared to the West. Some of us tend to easily comparethe Western countries we are living in to The Gambia, and this is wrong. Forinstance while The Gambia farmer is worried about how to feed his/her familytomorrow, the American farmer might be thinking of why should governmentsensor the Internet.We are building a foundation in The Gambia, and I think we should allcontribute by strengthening the foundation before erecting the pillars. AsJammeh stated in his acceptance speech, that he invites all oppositioncandidates to come and join the government and work for the common good ofThe Gambia.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 20:10:44 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Gambia coup leader sworn in as civilia [ 28] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199610190010.UAA25501@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;X-Fn: cp/Rgambia.RYxe_6OIDistribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Gambia coup leader sworn in as civilian presidentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURYxe_6OI@clari.net Lines: 28Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 13:01:31 PDTExpires: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 9:10:31 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 234/0; Id: a1074; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-18-N.AXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:3119 clari.world.gov.politics:15616BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Military coup leader Yahya Jammehwas sworn in as Gambia's new civilian president Friday before acrowd of 20,000 people, including dignitaries from neighbors andallies and Western diplomats.Jammeh, who toppled independence president Sir Dawda Jawarain July 1994 accusing him of corruption, urged the mainly MuslimWest African nation's ``old and new'' development partners tocontinue to help it develop.He also expressed support for a U.S. plan for a rapiddeployment peacekeeping force in Africa.Jammeh said his coup was a response to political andeconomic frustration and corruption. ``It was not a surprise ora matter of regret to the people,'' he said. ``It was precededby silent underground movements, as well as tremors.''Gambia, a finger of territory fronting the Atlantic Oceanand surrounded by Senegal, relies on tourism and groundnutexports.Relations with its traditional Western partners cooled afterthe coup. It has since strengthened ties with Taiwan, Libya andCuba, all have whom have provided aid in one form or another.Friday's ceremony, in Banjul's independence stadium, wasattended by Guinea Bissau President Joao Bernando Vieira andsenior representatives from Niger, Nigeria, Mauritania, Libya,Senegal and Taiwan.Gambia, a nation of just over one million people, becameindependent from Britain in 1965.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Oct 1996 20:18:48 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, New party seeks Mauritania opposition [ 63] Reuter / Nicholas PhMessage-ID: < 199610190018.UAA25924@salaam.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsX-Fn: an/Rmauritania.RSH1_6OGDistribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Nicholas Phythian)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.issues.human_rights,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.news.issues.miscSubject: New party seeks Mauritania opposition breakthroughOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RmauritaniaURSH1_6OG@clari.net Lines: 63Date: Wed, 16 Oct 1996 11:11:20 PDTExpires: Wed, 23 Oct 1996 9:10:15 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: MAURITANIAThreadword: mauritaniaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 567/0; Id: a1092; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 10-16-N.A; Ver: 4/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:3109 clari.news.issues.human_rights:4574 clari.world.gov.politics:15353 clari.news.issues.misc:5582NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (Reuter) - A new party championingthe rights of Mauritania's free blacks and ex-slaves or theirdescendants carries the hopes of a disenchanted opposition intoFriday's legislative election runoff in the Muslim West Africannation.Mauritania, a nation of 2.2 million people on the Atlanticfringe of the Sahara Desert, straddles Arab and black Africa.Light-skinned Moors of Arab stock and free blacks each makeup a third of the population, Arabic-speaking ex-slaves orHarratin the remainder. Mauritania formally banned slavery in1980.Politicians say for the first time the Harratin, whohistorically consider themselves part of the Arab community andsupport the Moors, have joined the more aggressive blacks fromthe south.A week after the ruling Democratic and Social RepublicanParty cruised to an overwhelming majority in the 79-seatNational Assembly, the party Action for Change of former slaveMessoud Ould Boulkheir will try to become the first oppositionparty to win a seat when the last 16 positions are decided.``We are going into the second round. We would even go intoa third round if there was one,'' Action for Changesecretary-general Ibrahima Sarr, whose party will fight theruling party for five seats, told Reuters Tuesday.The Union of Democratic Forces-New Era of veteran oppositionheavyweight Ahmed Ould Daddah, who denounced massive fraud inlast Friday's first round, decided to boycott the runoff inwhich it was in the running for two seats.The main opposition had been hoping to make its mark aheadof a presidential election due by January 1998.``We have pulled out of the second round. It's a boycott,''Ould Daddah said, adding that the party would contest theresults of the first round of what was Mauritania's first trulymulti-party legislative election.The opposition boycotted the 1992 legislative election,alleging widespread irregularities after President Maaouya OuldSid'Ahmed Taya, who seized power in a bloodless 1984 coup, won asix-year term.International observers spoke of ``imperfections'' inFriday's first round, in which the ruling party won 61 out ofthe 63 seats decided.Rivalry between Moors and black Mauritanians spilled overinto tension with neighbor Senegal and bloodshed in 1989, withmigrant Moors and Harratins killed in race riots in Senegal andreprisal killings in Mauritania.The rise of Action for Change has put the racial divide,which has plagued the former French colony since independence in1960, firmly back on the agenda. The party, formed a year ago,made a last-minute decision to contest the election but emergedas the most successful opposition party in Friday's first round.However, officials of the ruling party were delighted withtheir victory, citing it as evidence they alone have a nationalfollowing. But they acknowledged the scale of their win lookedexcessive.``The absence of the opposition in the assembly is not goodfor democracy,'' former Prime Minister Sidi Mohamed OuldBoubacar, general-secretary of the ruling party, said.His party contests nine seats against independents, mostlyruling party members denied the party ticket. Ould Daddah'sboycott gives it two more seats. The remaining two seats went inround one to an independent and a small party supporting Taya.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 38************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.15 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |