|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:58:01
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 34
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: post-elections Gambia
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
2) The Gambia is NOW!!!!!
by mjallow@prodigy.com (MR JALLOW S MODOU)
3) Intro
by bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)
4) Fwd: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
5) Re: Books by Papa Jeng
by Wildkumba@aol.com
6) Welcome
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
7) Re: post-elections Gambia
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
8) Re: post-elections Gambia
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
9) 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
10) Re: Post-Elections Gambia.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
11) RE: Post-elections Gambia
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
12) RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
13) Re: post-elections Gambia
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
14) Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
15) Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
16) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
17) Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
18) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
19) Three new members
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
20) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
21) Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
22) Keep it up!!!
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
23) cnet clip, Meeting set on information technology [ 41] Reuter / Robert Evan
by at137@columbia.edu
24) SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
25) Re: Post-Elections Gambia.
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
26) Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
27) on the issue of silent members
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
28) Re: on the issue of silent members
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
29) Re: Formal introduction of new member - Adama Kah
by "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
30) Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
31) Just a perspective
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
32) Re: on the issue of silent members
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
33) Re: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
34) Re: Just a perspective
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
35) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
36) Re: Address change
by YDarboe@aol.com
37) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no>
38) RE: Multiple issues
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
39) Re: On the issue of silence . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
40) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
41) cnet clip, Violence mars runup to Gambia election [ 37] Reuters
by at137@columbia.edu
42) cnet clip, Violence mars runup t
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
43) cnet clip, Violence mars runup t
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
44) Re: on the issue of silent members
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
45) Re: on the issue of silent members
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
46) Re: on the issue of silent members
by Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
47) Re: on the issue of silent members
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
48) CONCERNED GAMBIAN
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
49) Re: on the issue of silent members
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
50) Re:issue of former PPP members supporting UPD
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
51) Correction
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
52) UDP CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
53) Re:issue of former PPP members supporting UPD
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
54) TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSE
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
55) Re: on the issue of silent members
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
56) Re: TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSE
by mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
57) Re: issue of former PPP members supporting UPD
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
58) Re: on the issue of silent members
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
59) RE: On the current issue
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
60) GHANA on the INTERNET
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
61) The Campaign schedule . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
62) THE UDP MANIFESTO . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
63) The Campaign schedule . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
64) Re: Multiple Issues
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
65) Issues, again
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
66) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .
by SARJOB@aol.com
67) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
68) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .
by SARJOB@aol.com
69) Re: Multiple Issues
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
70) Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .
by onjie@gemini.nlu.edu (Omar Njie (MBA))
71) RE: On the current issue
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
72) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
73) cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 19] [ 71] Reuters
by at137@columbia.edu
74) Issues, again
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
75) Celebration
by bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)
76) Fears.Fears.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
77) Clarification
by mafy <mafy@avana.net>
78) Re: Issues, again
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
79) Re: Celebration
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
80) RE: JOB VACANCIES
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
81) Re: Issues.
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
82) Re: Multiple Issues
by SillahB@aol.com
83) Re: Multiple Issues
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
84) Re: Books on the Gambia for those interested
by Tijan Sallah <tsallah@worldbank.org>
85) Re: Celebration
by Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
86) Re: On the issue of silience . .
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 17:15:58 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia
Message-ID: <199609150811.RAA12940@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
May I add my butut to this discussion. First, I do not want to agree
that the so-called `petty English teachers' in our midst silenced the
silence. The issue of other members not fulfilling their moral
responsibilities to all of us has been raised many times in the past.
Therefore, what happened over the past week or so cannot be a good
reason for their silence. I am sure many of you are more aware than I
am that some added members have not even sent in intros. Well, it
seems their intention is similar to eavesdropping. While `broken
English' is fine with me, postings need to be easily understandable. We
owe this to one another. Despite these, let the active remain so. We
have little option but that. Bravo to all!
Post-election Gambia? Wow, what an important question. There are two
ways of looking at this. One is to predict what will happen if
Jammeh wins. The other the scenario if a civilian candidate wins.
Before all this, may I pose a question I asked before: Why were the
Presidential and Parliamentary elections separated? Just a few months
ago, we had to postpone voter registration(?) for lack of funds.
Suddenly, not withstanding the financial consequences, the elections
are scheduled 3 months apart. This strategy confuses me as I ask the
question, who benefits from it?.
I will continue from here later today.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 06:20:04, -0500
From: mjallow@prodigy.com (MR JALLOW S MODOU)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia is NOW!!!!!
Message-ID: <199609151020.GAA17466@mime4.prodigy.com>
I am glad to see some responses from list members. I think that
every one here has his/her own beliefs about Gambia. On the
same note, I feel that those quiet ones are not being fair and
honest to the rest of the list members. In their insecurity, they
are closing the safety valve of public expression, but I can
assure you that we are all in this together. The "silence is golden"
rule need to apply here simply because we grew up in democratic
society.
After Jawara’s downfall, we were quick to admit his mistakes.
First, he raised people’s expectations and aspirations, but
never delivered what he promised. Second, he allowed
governmental corruption and widened the gap between the
rich and the poor. Finally, he ruled for far too long and wouldn’t
surrender his power voluntarily. He was blinded by his power
and could neither hear the rage of frustration nor see the
signs of unstability. In the end, he was destroyed by the
system he had help to create and liberalize.
Unfortunately, my friends, there is nothing to suggest that
history won’t keep repeating itself even if there was no GNA.
Kukoi attempted it well before Yaya did, but failed! If Gambia’s
trend follows the rest of Africa’s, then there will be more coups
in the decade ahead, even though, I find it very hard to accept.
The problems with African leaders today is that the reforms they
make are too few and they always want to close the safety valves
of public expression. By doing so, they create the very conditions
that lead to what they fear most-the loss of power!
All this said, I believe that there is no greater suffering for
mankind than to see his cultural foundations giving way beneath
his feet. For better or worse, this the time to come together as
Gambians to voice out our opinions about what we want Yaya’s
regime to accomplish in the Gambia ( It is almost obvious that
he will win). When we were growing up in the Gambia, none
of us would think of being Engineers, Doctors, Chemists,
Lawyers and so on. You have to understand that the
generation of men now in power has to include a
fundamental part of our generation for it to work successfully.
I thank you all.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, Ga 30092
______________________________________________________________________
________________
mjallow@sct.edu
mjallow@prodigy.com
______________________________________________________________________
________________
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 14:19:01 -0400
From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Intro
Message-ID: <199609151819.OAA18197@freenet3.carleton.ca>
>I will introduce myself as a Senegambian.
My first comment will be an appel to all
Gambians and Senegaleses that we are one
people despite all the divisions from past
and present.We Senegambians we have no excuse
for being devided at the age of Nafta and CEE.
P.S: I'am proud of having this little Knowledge
of english. Remind you that english is my fourth
language after Toucouleur, Woloff and French.
Bocar N. =:)
>I am glad to see some responses from list members. I think that
>every one here has his/her own beliefs about Gambia. On the
>same note, I feel that those quiet ones are not being fair and
>honest to the rest of the list members. In their insecurity, they
>are closing the safety valve of public expression, but I can
>assure you that we are all in this together. The "silence is golden"
>rule need to apply here simply because we grew up in democratic
>society.
>
>After Jawara’s downfall, we were quick to admit his mistakes.
>First, he raised people’s expectations and aspirations, but
>never delivered what he promised. Second, he allowed
>governmental corruption and widened the gap between the
>rich and the poor. Finally, he ruled for far too long and wouldn’t
>surrender his power voluntarily. He was blinded by his power
>and could neither hear the rage of frustration nor see the
>signs of unstability. In the end, he was destroyed by the
>system he had help to create and liberalize.
>
>Unfortunately, my friends, there is nothing to suggest that
>history won’t keep repeating itself even if there was no GNA.
>Kukoi attempted it well before Yaya did, but failed! If Gambia’s
>trend follows the rest of Africa’s, then there will be more coups
>in the decade ahead, even though, I find it very hard to accept.
>The problems with African leaders today is that the reforms they
>make are too few and they always want to close the safety valves
>of public expression. By doing so, they create the very conditions
>that lead to what they fear most-the loss of power!
>
>All this said, I believe that there is no greater suffering for
>mankind than to see his cultural foundations giving way beneath
>his feet. For better or worse, this the time to come together as
>Gambians to voice out our opinions about what we want Yaya’s
>regime to accomplish in the Gambia ( It is almost obvious that
>he will win). When we were growing up in the Gambia, none
>of us would think of being Engineers, Doctors, Chemists,
>Lawyers and so on. You have to understand that the
>generation of men now in power has to include a
>fundamental part of our generation for it to work successfully.
>
>I thank you all.
>
>Regards,
>Moe S. Jallow
>
>Product Support Engineer
>Hayes MicroComputer
>Norcross, Ga 30092
>______________________________________________________________________
>________________
> mjallow@sct.edu
> mjallow@prodigy.com
>______________________________________________________________________
>________________
>
>
------------------------------
Date: 15 Sep 1996 18:44:27 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper
Message-ID: <1688072093.48299576@inform-bbs.dk>
Forwarded by Momodou Camara.
---forwarded mail START---
From: apic@igc.apc.org,Internet
To: Momodou Camara
Date: 15/09/96 17:01
Subject: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper
Date Distributed (ymd): 960915
Background Paper Number 1, NGO Forum, UN-NADAF Mid Term
Review, September 13-14, 1996
The Unresolved and Deepening African Debt Crisis by Opa
Kapijimpanga, African Forum and Network on Debt and
Development (AFRODAD) Zimbabwe
1.0 Introduction
Under the United Nations New Agenda for the Development of
Africa, launched in 1992 in New York following UN Resolution
46/151, the international community committed itself to
resolving the African debt problem. It was recognized that
Africa's debt burden was a critical bottleneck constraining
the recovery and development of the continent. It was also
recognized that despite the implementation of several
international initiatives, the situation had not significantly
improved.
Servicing the debt accounted for over 30% of the continent's
exports. At the G7's London Summit in July 1991, participants
had agreed that Africa deserved special attention. They
therefore called for relief measures in favour of the poorest,
most indebted countries that would go beyond the Toronto
Terms. The G7 then also called on the Paris Club to continue
its discussion on how these measures could best be implemented
promptly.
The New Agenda specifically envisioned the following measures:
a) Cancellation of official ODA debt and debt servic;
b) Write off of private commercial debt and use of debt buy
backs or swaps for defined development activities;
c) Support to African countries whose debt was mainly to
official creditors or to multilateral institutions;
d) Additional measures for Africa to benefit from new
financial flows, particularly ODA;
e) Serious consideration to organisation of an international
conference on Africa's external indebtedness.
Since 1992, the African debt crisis has been discussed fairly
extensively in many official and other fora. While in some
circles the problem has been recognised no comprehensive
solution has yet been implemented. In other circles, the
problems was just wished away.
We participate in the UN-NADF Review with the expressed belief
that this process provides a forum for discussion that will
speed up the realisation of commitments made by the
international community in resolving Africa's debt crisis.
2.0 The unresolved and deepening debt crisis:
Africa's debt burden continues to make claims on the necessary
resources for development. During 1994, Africa's scheduled
debt service was 400% of actual debt service; scheduled debt
service was more than 80% of foreign exchange earnings. For
countries like Tanzania and Madagascar, just to name two, the
scheduled debt service was and remains more than 100% of
foreign exchange earnings. This indicator reveals that for the
severely indebted African countries, the only real solution is
a comprehensive debt relief that will close the gap between
the scheduled and actual debt service thus reducing the heavy
arrears. Clearly, merely rescheduling of loans is not a
solution to the problem of African debt.
Moreover, up to US$ 200 million a year in ODA is being
diverted from meeting Africa's development needs to
refinancing the debt. This matter begs serious discussion as
such diversion has only undermined efforts aimed at human
development and eradicating poverty in Africa. Unless a
comprehensive solution towards an exit of the debt problem is
found, Africa will continue to have fewer and fewer resources
available for meeting its mounting development needs
Furthermore, as a result of policy changes in the context of
adjustment processes, African Governments have had to assume
some of the debt held by the private sector, especially the
parastatal sector in the wake of privatisation. The country's
debt burden has shifted to the Government to a very high
extent as shown by the percentage of total debt stock now
attributed to the Government in Ghana (72.8%); Guinea-Bissau
(91.6%); Madagascar (85.3%), Tanzania (89.5%) and Zambia
(68.7) just to name a few. The debt burden has therefore
created a great deal of pressure on government budgets. As a
result, investments in human development and eradication of
poverty have suffered.
2.1 Official Bilateral Debt:
Despite the G7's many declarations for action to reduce the
debt stock of the severely indebted African countries,
progress at the level of the Paris Club has been extremely
slow. At the end of 1994, the Paris Club agreed to go for the
Naples Terms which would provide a 67% debt stock reduction
for the low income countries meeting their criteria. However,
the 67% was to be applied to the pre-cutoff date loans. The
cut off date, defined as the time of first rescheduling has,
for many African countries, not included the post-cutoff date
period during which the economies were troubled and therefore
had to apply for rescheduling.
In February 1995, Uganda had been given a 67% debt stock
relief for loans after the cut off date of 1981. This offer
was supposed to enable Uganda to exit the debt crisis. In
reality, the net effect on total Uganda debt was about 3%! It
seems inevitable that the cut off date should be redefined to
also cover some years after the first rescheduling. That
period would then take into account the specific conditions
that continue to make it difficult for the African countries
to meet their debt repayment obligations.
Furthermore, in order to achieve a meaningful reduction on
debt stock that would secure an exit situation, the actual
applied percentage would need to be higher than 67%. Up to 90
per cent has been suggested and should be considered
seriously. More recently, it has been suggested that the Paris
Club could put into place the following sequencing of debt
relief measures:
a) After three "successful" years of meeting the applied
conditionalities, a debtor country would receive a 67% debt
service reduction;
b) After another three years, if its position was still not
sustainable, it would then receive a comprehensive debt stock
reduction (90%) to secure an exit out of the unsustainable
debt situation.
It can be imagined that this kind of sequencing will not bring
a solution to the African debt crisis before the end of this
century. A minimum exit is needed to bring the total debt of
the severely indebted African countries to sustainable levels.
The overall range of eligibility criteria, the instruments and
the conditionalities should be a matter of negotiation in a
forum that would be made up of creditors (both the Paris Club
and non-Paris Club members) on the one hand and African
debtors, the UN-Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) and
the Organisation for African Unity (OAU) on the other. This
suggests a change in the institutional framework in which
Africa's debt crisis should be discussed if a meaningful
solution should be found.
2.2 Commercial Bank Debt:
Contrary to the ordinary view that commercial debt is no
longer a problem for sub-Saharan Africa, commercial debt still
accounts for a reasonable size of arrears due (some US$ 11,818
billion in 1994). Mechanisms which facilitate buy backs at
reasonable costs are in place and could be further implemented
to reduce the debt overhang. The debtor countries need to
pursue these options more rigorously.
2.3 Multilateral Debt:
In July 1995, a World Bank Task Force had called for a
mechanism to resolve the multilateral debt problem of the
Severely Indebted Low Income Countries. This acknowledged that
multilateral debt has emerged to be the most problematic for
Africa today. This has largely been because the multilateral
institutions have been rigid and unable to take measures
comparable to those undertaken on official bilateral debt such
as rescheduling and outright write-offs. For Africa, the
"preferred creditor status" of the international financial
institutions has meant that even when a country is with
drought, the obligation to repay is paramount. Failure to do
so earns the country a negative mark which then affects access
to financial resources, even from official bilateral donors.
Little progress has been made since July 1995. Major reasons
have been:
a) The institutions would like to continue to shield
themselves from the responsibility of the large multilateral
debt overhang by transferring the responsibility to official
bilateral donors. The case has been made conclusively for the
ability of the IFIs to contribute to a Multilateral Debt Fund
and to use their own resources to write off some of the bad
debt. It would simply not undermine the integrity of either
the IMF to sell some of its gold or the World Bank to use IBRD
net income, interest subsidy account and gradual use of
reserves to address the debt issue. However, the Bretton Woods
institutions have opted for large refinancing of their loans
through official bilateral funds. The IMF, for example, would
abdicate its collective responsibility by establishing its own
permanent ESAF. In our opinion, this will not help resolve the
African multilateral debt problem at all. It is our belief
that the Bretton Woods institutions are not adequately
accountable as was envisaged by the UN Security Council in
1945.
b) There is no agreement yet on the criteria that determine
which countries qualify and therefore the number of countries.
The IMF, in particular, assumes unrealistic export growth to
show that only a handful of countries really have a debt
crisis. To get over these problems, the Bretton Woods
institutions should negotiate eligibility, level of debt
sustainability and conditionalities and the UN-ECA and the
OAU. This would make the negotiating forum more transparent
and politically acceptable.
Furthermore, the European Union could convert a larger part of
the African debt into grants and meet some of the balance
through using part of the STABEX funds as well as through
adjustment funds. The African Development Bank and Fund
require special attention and support. New mechanisms for
realising this should be put into place taking into account
the reorganisation efforts going on at the Bank and Fund.
3.0 The Need for a Comprehensive Solution
The commitments made at the start of UN-NADAF should be
honoured before the end of this century. As has been shown by
experts in the field, there are no longer any technical
reasons why the African debt crisis cannot be resolved. It
remains a political issue requiring the political will to deal
with the crisis by way of both short term and long term
measures.
In the short term, a total and comprehensive debt stock
reduction to sustainable levels should be found through the
actions of the various actors themselves. This would mean that
the bilateral donors, the World Bank and IMF must contribute
to resolving the debt crisis in their own right before looking
to others. Special attention should be paid to the African
Development Bank and the African Development Fund which would
require an appropriate mechanism to enable them to play their
institutional role in the development of the continent.
Beyond the short-term, sustainable measures should be put into
place by both debtors and creditors to ensure the problem does
not recur in the future. In this regard, the following issues
should be considered:
a) Resources need to be allocated so that they enhance the
capacity of the severely indebted African countries. On going
evaluation should be essential.
b) Current loans should not have a negative effect on the debt
overhang. i.e. refinancing of loans should be reconsidered and
discussed.
c) Adjustment loans which include balance of payments support,
technical assistance and general government budget support
should be analysed for their impact on enhancing productive
capacity in the African countries and for future impact on
debt burden.
4.0 Conclusion:
It is our sincere hope and expectation that this Mid Term
Review provides for the international community to reaffirm
Africa's desire to achieve meaningful development during the
21st. century. The major prerequisite to this is removing some
of the major constraints that the African continent is faced
with; that of a severe debt overhang and the limited space in
which the African people can define the policies and
sequencing of policy measures necessary for the transformation
of their economies. We also call for serious consideration to
be given to organising an international conference on Africa's
external indebtedness before the end of this century as
envisioned in the commitments under this programme.
African Forum and Network on Debt and Development
(AFRODAD), P.O. Box MR 38, Marlborough, Harare Zimbabwe Tel:
263-75-2481 Fax: 263-4-722363 E-mail: afrodad@zwe.toolnet.org
************************************************************
This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the
Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational
affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary
objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States
around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by
concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant
information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and
individuals.
Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail
message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa
Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org
(about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents
previously distributed, as well as the auto-response
information files, are also available on the Web at:
http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml.
To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to
apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited
from another source please contact directly the source
mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.
For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,
110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:
202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org.
************************************************************
---forwarded mail END---
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 20:37:35 -0400
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Books by Papa Jeng
Message-ID: <960915203734_309161832@emout12.mail.aol.com>
I have also read the books by Papa Jeng and words can n't express how
impressed i am. The guy is truely a genius. I recommend the books to every
member of this forum.
Fatou saine in Virginia is selling the books in the U.S. If anyone is
interested her phone# is 703-820-8345.
Titles available
1. THE SENEGAMBIA WOMAN.
2. DETAINEE UNDER THE EXCELLENCY'S PLEASURE.
3. DEVELOPMENT AID.
4. CATALOGUES OF ERRORS.
AGI KUMBA.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 09:21:13 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Welcome
Message-ID: <19960916081746.AAA8072@LOCALNAME>
Hin Gambia-l,
I am sennding a warm welcome to all newly added members to the
Gambia-l.
Since it is a norm in our cultures to greet every one when one comes
to a BANTABA or a gathering , you are at least expected to send an
introduction of yourselves.
My best regards to all of you!
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia
Message-ID: <199609152336.SAA69707@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 05:31 PM 9/14/96 GMT, you wrote:
>
>> Modou,
>> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian
>> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the
>> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and
>> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the
>> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position
>> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an
>> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political
>> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line
>> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well
>> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far
>> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another
>> defination of the "politics of the belly."
>>
>I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for the
average
>Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too ahead
of the
>thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaign
programme
>proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English for
all
>ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they have
no chance
>to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are the
ones we need
>in the Gambia to govern our country.
>You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that "
its good to
>be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good things
about your
>UDP.
>
>I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, the
X.ministers,
>and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning for
UDP. This
>is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is it
going to
>be another type of Jawara government.
>
>I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money from
people to
>support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell us
whats going
>on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lot
to tell us.
>So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.
>----
>Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
>
MATARR,
I am baffled by your argument. If banned former opposition leaders and
former PPP supporters are behind DARBO so what. Is it not the opposition
who have been saying (for 21 years in the case of the NCP) the things JAMMEH
is saying today. The opposition wanted to get rid of JAWARA long ago and it
was JAMMEH (as JAWARA'S bodyguard who used to stand behind JAWARA at every
public appearance intimidating the public and ready to kill anyone who dare
come close to JAWARA). If it weren't for Jammeh and other guards, Jawara may
have gone long ago. The banning of the opposition has not been done for the
reasons Jammeh said but simply to increase the JUNTA'S chance of winning in
the elections.Also by saying former PPP supporters are behind DARBO are you
insinuating that no former PPP is credible and that no one should support
any party with a former PPP member in it. I am baffled by your argument.
Give me other reason/s. I am tossing this one in the garbage.
KAIRA NING HAIRA
MOSTAFA
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:13:46 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia
Message-ID: <199609152313.SAA49392@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Modou,
Socialism may not have failed in Scandinavia but i believe that your
point of departure here has problems with it for some reasons:
I) scandinavian socialism is at variance with the socialism PDOIS is
advocating for;
11) the scandinavian welfare system (the only aspect of their political
economy that would make one classify it as socialist) has been
undergoing a fundamental reorientation in the last several years. WHY?
The reason is public sector intervention and largesse of the magnitude
we see in Scandinavia is distortionary and usually a misallocation of
resources with high opportunity costs; the Swedish economy for one has
been stagnant for several years in the late 80's and early 90's; the
socialist system is not sustainable or at least not when they dont want
to be left behind by the rest of the West;
111)I was in the Gambia around election time in 1992 and I remember PDOIS
writing in their paper and even saying on campaign platform that when
they win not even ministers will have cars, they will make Gambia an
"all are equal" state (I wont even call it egalitarian). I bet they
will make it like the Orwellian state where all are equal but some are
more equal than others. So when Lang Konteh said be realistic it is what
we need. LET REALISM PREVAIL.
KAIRA NING HAIRA
MOSTAFA
At 04:28 PM 9/14/96 +0000, you wrote:
>> Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed
>> in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.
>
>You cannot make me believe that PDOIS policies have been tried, in
>other countries and failed. PDOIS is not copying their policies from
>any foriegn country but conditions and facts based on the Gambian
>situation. Their leadership have shown that they are dedicated to work
>for the enlightenment of the Gambian people and I am sure they will
>continue as they did and are still doing.
>I am not an official member of PDOIS so I speak only form my own
>observation and I believe action speaks louder than words.
>
>Socialism has not yet failed here in Scandinavia!
>I am not saying one should transfer that to the Gambia because there are
different
>circumstances.
>
>
> Peace!
> Momodou Camara
>
> (P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)
>
>
>
>
>*******************************************************
> URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
>
>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:20:38 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
Message-ID: <M.091696.112039.02@ip47.image.dk>
What to call this? Is it going to be free and fair ellections? MMJ.
The following is from the point Monday September 9,1996.
7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
Two female executive members of the United Democratic Party, Kembujeh Branch, Naffie
Gassama and Haddy Saho, were arrested on Tuesday everning by an officer of the
National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Brikama.
Family sources at Kembujeh said "one Babadinding Jobateh, claiming to be an employee
of NIA, came for them in a blue Peugeot car and drove them towards Banjul". The
sources said no reason was given for their arrest but it is believed to be linked to
their membership of Lawyer Ousainu Darboe`s United Democratic Party. Those arrested
were reported to have been "sensitising people on the aims and objectives of the UDP
in their own (the two)compounds when the NIA came to the scene.
Lamin Touray, an angry executive member of the UDP condemned the arrest and said that
"the NIA is targeting the wrong people who are innocent".
They were, up to our time of going to press, still under custody at the NIA
headquarters in Banjul.
This brings the number of UDP supportes arrested and intimidated by the authorities
to six. Earlier on, the commissioner of Central River Division and the police in that
area have reportedly arrested one Mansutu Sarr, Baboucar Kanteh, Kemo Kanteh and
Alhagi Silla in the Brikamaba area. They were going round collecting signatures for
Lawyer Darboe`s nomination. Other UDP members are being pressurised through the
Commission of Enquiry. One of them is Dr. Boro Susso who was made to appear before
the lands Commission last Monday.
Worst of all, some UDP sympathisers have been dismissed from the public service.
Lamin Bojang (L.S.BO), the acting Operations Superintendent at the Gambia Ports
Authority, is one of the victims. He is said to have openly pledged his support for
the UDP. Mr. Bojang confirmed his dismissal and defiantly emphasised: "the country`s
law say every Gambian is free to join the party of his choice. It is because of that
freedom of choice that I joined the UDP".
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:23:11 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Re: Post-Elections Gambia.
Message-ID: <M.091696.122311.37@ip96.image.dk>
Mostafa
You are welcome for tossing my argument in the garbage but I shall keep yours (If you
dont mind).
Each and every Gambian has the right to join the party of his or her own choice. I
dont see anything wrong for me to ask if UDP is going to be another type of Jawaras
government hence most PPP supporters backed Darboe. There is always caution in
politics.
We all know that UDP is the biggest oppostion party in the Gambia and they are the
only party who can win Jammeh`s APRC if the elections are free and fair. I shall
cerebrate if UDP wins and Darboe becomes the next President even if I support PDIOS.
What we need now is for the military to be out and Darboe is the only canidate for
that chance,but this does not mean that we cannot ask questions or comment on the UDP.
Is this another tossing in the garbage?
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:16:39 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)
Subject: RE: Post-elections Gambia
Message-ID: <9609161116.AA23805@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Mostafa,
You cannot put it more succintly than that. To those who say A(F)PRC can win
a free and fair election, tell them if they do, dogs will fly and i will walk
naked in the streets of Banjul. Their thoughts are mainly governed by their
prejudices because for a start Matarr's posting from the Point newspaper
clearly shows what is happening on the ground.
Lang
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 08:41:06 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?
Message-ID: <01I9JGS6T8ZM0013M0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822
Return-path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>
Date: Mon, 04 Mar 1996 12:29:34 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
Subject: Elections postponed?
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Precedence: bulk
Hello compatriots!
I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an official
statement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, the
embassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not even
heard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's wait
and see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. We
should be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This will
help us to at least determine "official" thinking.
While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this group
before:
(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The process
is already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban on
political activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogates
embark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianization
of the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political parties
be constituted under the current political climate and with the amount of
time remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that the
chances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even the
draft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources for
the AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for this
purpose.
(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regime
has entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriously
contemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.
(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure tha
we do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.
(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,
and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrow
of the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara does
not deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for the
messy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances of
alternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?
The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for its
activities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for the
decades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures and
mechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in our
dear country.
Peace!
Amadou.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:06:52 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia
Message-ID: <199609161407.HAA09077@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Mostafa:
Rather well put my friend. Let me add this on the issue of Jammeh
being paraded as our lord saviour: If Satan, winged, clipped his horns
it is quite possible that one could, tho' briefly, mistake him for Gabriel
(God's trusted/loyal angel). My father used to tell me, son, a behind
is a behind no matter how you dress it up (nothing comes out of it but
crap--such is Jammeh). Folks, don't suit up Jammeh and try to pass him
off as a gentleman. You couldn't pull it off even to a dumb, deaf, and
blind person.
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 16 Sep 96 03:31:51 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA11145; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 03:32:51 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma016263; Mon Sep 16 03:32:46 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10558;
Mon, 16 Sep 96 01:26:38 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA44680;
Mon, 16 Sep 96 01:26:31 -0700
Received: from audumla.students.wisc.edu (students.wisc.edu [144.92.104.66]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id BAA14789 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 01:26:29 -0700
Received: from @students.wisc.edu by audumla.students.wisc.edu;
id SAA69707; 8.6.9W/42; Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500
Message-Id: <199609152336.SAA69707@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu
X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
At 05:31 PM 9/14/96 GMT, you wrote:
>
>> Modou,
>> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian
>> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the
>> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and
>> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the
>> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position
>> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an
>> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political
>> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line
>> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well
>> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far
>> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another
>> defination of the "politics of the belly."
>>
>I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for the
average
>Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too ahead
of the
>thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaign
programme
>proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English for
all
>ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they have
no chance
>to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are the
ones we need
>in the Gambia to govern our country.
>You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that "
its good to
>be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good things
about your
>UDP.
>
>I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, the
X.ministers,
>and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning for
UDP. This
>is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is it
going to
>be another type of Jawara government.
>
>I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money from
people to
>support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell us
whats going
>on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lot
to tell us.
>So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.
>----
>Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
>
MATARR,
I am baffled by your argument. If banned former opposition leaders and
former PPP supporters are behind DARBO so what. Is it not the opposition
who have been saying (for 21 years in the case of the NCP) the things JAMMEH
is saying today. The opposition wanted to get rid of JAWARA long ago and it
was JAMMEH (as JAWARA'S bodyguard who used to stand behind JAWARA at every
public appearance intimidating the public and ready to kill anyone who dare
come close to JAWARA). If it weren't for Jammeh and other guards, Jawara may
have gone long ago. The banning of the opposition has not been done for the
reasons Jammeh said but simply to increase the JUNTA'S chance of winning in
the elections.Also by saying former PPP supporters are behind DARBO are you
insinuating that no former PPP is credible and that no one should support
any party with a former PPP member in it. I am baffled by your argument.
Give me other reason/s. I am tossing this one in the garbage.
KAIRA NING HAIRA
MOSTAFA
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:44:46 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
Message-ID: <199609161444.HAA12117@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l::
I word or two about the "petit English Teachers." Again the vast majority
of critics misunderstand the point of the "petit English Teacher"--an
accomplished and well-spoken Gambian. His point was, we hold the position
of Ambassador/Charges d'Affaires in such high esteem, a person a grade
above ********s should not be appointed to it (as evidenced by all the
errors in his postings.) Our purported "best face" in the U.S. should not
be our worst.
Lord knows we all brutalize the English language, but some obviously
more than others. It is not a good thing when the "other" is our
ambassador. The person who raised the issue in the first place (Lang
I believe), was making a point (that our ambassador is incompetent).
Perhaps in your haste to crticize, you missed it. (Note that, Lang
never criticize me or any other person for our grammar or syntax
error.)
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Sat, 14 Sep 96 11:30:26 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA11790; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 11:31:24 -0500
Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma017420; Sat Sep 14 11:31:19 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05387;
Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:37 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36184;
Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:28 -0700
Received: from ns.image.dk (ns.image.dk [194.19.141.1]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id JAA20896 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 09:29:26 -0700
Received: from ip108.image.dk (ip108.image.dk [194.19.141.108]) by ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id SAA25187 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 18:28:21 +0100
Message-Id: <M.091496.182524.62@ip108.image.dk>
Date: Sat, 14 Sep 96 16:25:24 GMT
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Hej List Members
Thank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.
Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.
After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friend
of mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I should
not travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrival
at the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets on
Gambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from going
to Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had I
followed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even in
the wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now my
question is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would have
gone if it was under military rule?.
I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for people
to understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellings
etc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.
Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.
The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especially
new members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far in
attacking some one`s personal views.
Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only the
discussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.
There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,
one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.
Thank you very much.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:59:56 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
Message-ID: <199609161500.IAA13656@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
Correction of a few obvious errors:
(1) First line: "I word or two . . ." should be "A word or two . . ."
(1) Last line: "Grammar or syntax error" should be "Syntax errors."
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:45:57 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA11313; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 09:46:57 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma015888; Mon Sep 16 09:46:37 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17111;
Mon, 16 Sep 96 07:44:49 -0700
Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13082;
Mon, 16 Sep 96 07:44:41 -0700
Received: from IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (ibm.co.hennepin.mn.us [137.70.8.6]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA12117 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 07:44:38 -0700
Received: from CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1)
with BSMTP id 0452; Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:45:16 CST
Message-Id: <199609161444.HAA12117@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:44:46 CDT
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Gambia-l::
I word or two about the "petit English Teachers." Again the vast majority
of critics misunderstand the point of the "petit English Teacher"--an
accomplished and well-spoken Gambian. His point was, we hold the position
of Ambassador/Charges d'Affaires in such high esteem, a person a grade
above ********s should not be appointed to it (as evidenced by all the
errors in his postings.) Our purported "best face" in the U.S. should not
be our worst.
Lord knows we all brutalize the English language, but some obviously
more than others. It is not a good thing when the "other" is our
ambassador. The person who raised the issue in the first place (Lang
I believe), was making a point (that our ambassador is incompetent).
Perhaps in your haste to crticize, you missed it. (Note that, Lang
never criticize me or any other person for our grammar or syntax
error.)
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Sat, 14 Sep 96 11:30:26 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA11790; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 11:31:24 -0500
Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma017420; Sat Sep 14 11:31:19 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05387;
Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:37 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36184;
Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:28 -0700
Received: from ns.image.dk (ns.image.dk [194.19.141.1]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id JAA20896 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 09:29:26 -0700
Received: from ip108.image.dk (ip108.image.dk [194.19.141.108]) by ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id SAA25187 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 18:28:21 +0100
Message-Id: <M.091496.182524.62@ip108.image.dk>
Date: Sat, 14 Sep 96 16:25:24 GMT
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.
X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Hej List Members
Thank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.
Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.
After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friend
of mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I should
not travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrival
at the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets on
Gambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from going
to Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had I
followed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even in
the wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now my
question is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would have
gone if it was under military rule?.
I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for people
to understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellings
etc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.
Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.
The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especially
new members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far in
attacking some one`s personal views.
Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only the
discussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.
There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,
one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.
Thank you very much.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:31:10 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .
Message-ID: <199609161631.JAA22237@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Famara:
I don't get it . . .
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Sat, 14 Sep 96 14:22:08 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA11974; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 14:23:04 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma011968; Sat Sep 14 14:22:48 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16285;
Sat, 14 Sep 96 12:21:05 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12132;
Sat, 14 Sep 96 12:20:48 -0700
Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id MAA28834 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 12:20:44 -0700
Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id VAA28663 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 21:20:42 +0200
Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);
14 Sep 96 21:20:45 +01
Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 14 Sep 96 21:20:33 +01
Message-Id: <45CC4AF6325@amadeus.cmi.no>
Date: Sat, 14 Sep 1996 21:20:29 GMT+1
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .
X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail/Windows (v1.22)
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Morro,( Gambia-l)
Thanks for the welcome to the US. Welcome to all the new members, and
thanks to all of you for your contributions.
I am not going to respond to the whole message, most of the things
like wife beating, personal attacks, and so on am not wasting time on. I think
they have been treated fairly well. One thing I want to stand by is
the statement that " systems produce people". You have a point when
you said that people produce their systems. But remember, these people
who are already produced by the existing system, have undergone the
process socialisation. The norms and values of the society are
internalised by these people, and this is what maintains the system.
The norms and values are legitimised by the institutions like
schools, churches and mosques etc. we have around us.
If you are telling me that the people produce the system then you are
quiet right, but remember they producing a system they are expected
to reproduce. There can be a gradual change in values and norms but
these takes a long time.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
> Famara:
>
> That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a
> concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather
> that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea
> that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a
> dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).
>
> I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus
> no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not
> so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with
> mine.
>
> When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people
> (and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot
> list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No
> wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was
> extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a
> sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of
> attack on contributors diminishes their interest.
>
> How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when
> we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,
> when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife
> beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write
> a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with
> persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I
> feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.
> That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let
> it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear
> over a grizzly any day.
>
> Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,
> never personal.)
>
> Morro.
> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
>
> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 13 Sep 96 14:59:25 CST
> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
> id AA14040; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 15:00:21 -0500
> Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
> id sma015543; Fri Sep 13 15:00:06 1996
> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16963;
> Fri, 13 Sep 96 12:49:25 -0700
> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36322;
> Fri, 13 Sep 96 12:49:20 -0700
> Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id MAA20684 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:49:1
> -0700
> Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id VAA17465 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 21:49:15 +0200
> Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);
> 13 Sep 96 21:49:19 +01
> Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 13 Sep 96 21:48:59 +01
> Message-Id: <4453D4D5942@amadeus.cmi.no>
> Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 21:48:55 GMT+1
> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Precedence: bulk
> From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . . .
> X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail/Windows (v1.22)
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Gambia-l,
>
> Morro,
> I know you would not take this so personal.
> You the talked about
> ".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be
> > effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise
> > them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"
> > choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being
> > "quiet" in this debate."
> I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our
> discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than
> that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one
> can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was
> rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the
> people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was
> very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime
> was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they
> do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.
> Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".
> Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".
> If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".
> Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship
> regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not
> discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for
> the bigger roles in the future.
> Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were
> drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or
> "BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a
> nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many
> different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of
> drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add
> that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.
> I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a
> spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us
> condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what
> ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance
> contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.
> I think you should find another explanation.
> May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.
> To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is
> an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some
> communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to
> perform their human right of expression.
> About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How
> can we know that you Morro are not a spy??
> I think I will stop here for now.
> Have a pleasant weekend everybody.
> Shalom,
> Famara.
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 11:51:17 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.960916113722.17453A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Fellas,
The pack is running back to the barn and Jammeh and Co.'s mouth are
dripping for the thirst to stay in power. Stay alert Fellas, the NIA
machinery is in full motion to ensure a Jammeh victory. But all that will
just intensify Gambians ' resolve to boot out the junta. We 've taken
ordinary Gambians for granted for sometime now, but come decision day,
Jammeh might seek employment once again at the GNA. Ofcourse we all
know the potential for him frauding the elections, but let me tell you
guys, his defeat will be so overwhewlming and decisive that nothing he
does will stick.
Good Day
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:02 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960916124555.12101B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh
the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs
going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with
political prisoners ? The criminal organisation called the NIA has
arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.
My fear is that like in Liberia, some Gambians would be so fed up
with the violence of Jammeh that they will reply to him likewise. Before
you pooh-pooh this, look at the scenario in Liberia: same equation, same
variables.
On the "petit English Teacher" thread, I think this is one of
those things that arise out of nowhere. No one has EVER CRITICIZED
another members's syntax or semantics apart from Saidy's. However, when
you have a "diplomat" writing press releases that no high school junior
should get away with, the citizens of that country have a right to be mad
and mad I am that we are represented by such mediocrity. If you remember,
the rest of us have to be qualified to hold our jobs and this guy is not a
volunteer; he is paid to be a public servant. So for those who keep
apologizing for their English, this has nothing to do with you.
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 10:08:30 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Three new members
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960916100750.1385A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Alieu Ceesay, Leo Ndow and Musa Jawara have been added to the list. We
welcome all of the three new members and will be looking forward to their
introductions and contributions/participation to the discussions.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 13:50:58 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .
Message-ID: <199609161751.KAA00554@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Abodu:
Well put my friend. Let me add this . . . For those who would
string up Jawara at the gallows for corruption, nepotism etc., what
about his accusers (AFPRC) . . . I mean how did Tombong get this
job . . . ? Most List members are obviously more qualified than he is.
Jammeh couldn't count to three to save his life . . . As a subdued
Ghanaian Chief said to a Colonialist once, "The Maxim gun commands the
most profound respect." (Jammeh, like the colonialists, cammands our
obedience only at the point of a gun.)
Let me add my pledge to Lang's, if Jammeh wins in a free and fair
elections (and the Sept. 26 Elections will not be free or fair), I
WILL SHUT UP. Some will like that . . . (a joke . . . a joke)
Morro
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:03:29 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA18594; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 12:04:29 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma015505; Mon Sep 16 12:04:14 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21221;
Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:02:16 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13512;
Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:02:06 -0700
Received: from ciao.cc.columbia.edu (ciao.cc.columbia.edu [128.59.35.11]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id KAA16534 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 10:02:04 -0700
Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by ciao.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id NAA18391 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:03 -0400 (EDT)
Message-Id: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960916124555.12101B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:02 -0400 (EDT)
Reply-To: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .
In-Reply-To: <199609161631.JAA22237@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
X-Sender: at137@columbia.edu
X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Hi folks,
Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh
the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs
going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with
political prisoners ? The criminal organisation called the NIA has
arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.
My fear is that like in Liberia, some Gambians would be so fed up
with the violence of Jammeh that they will reply to him likewise. Before
you pooh-pooh this, look at the scenario in Liberia: same equation, same
variables.
On the "petit English Teacher" thread, I think this is one of
those things that arise out of nowhere. No one has EVER CRITICIZED
another members's syntax or semantics apart from Saidy's. However, when
you have a "diplomat" writing press releases that no high school junior
should get away with, the citizens of that country have a right to be mad
and mad I am that we are represented by such mediocrity. If you remember,
the rest of us have to be qualified to hold our jobs and this guy is not a
volunteer; he is paid to be a public servant. So for those who keep
apologizing for their English, this has nothing to do with you.
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 14:50:56 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.
Message-ID: <199609161851.OAA03371@aspen>
Content-Type: text
Very optimistic!!!
Mlanding
>
> Fellas,
>
> The pack is running back to the barn and Jammeh and Co.'s mouth are
> dripping for the thirst to stay in power. Stay alert Fellas, the NIA
> machinery is in full motion to ensure a Jammeh victory. But all that will
> just intensify Gambians ' resolve to boot out the junta. We 've taken
> ordinary Gambians for granted for sometime now, but come decision day,
> Jammeh might seek employment once again at the GNA. Ofcourse we all
> know the potential for him frauding the elections, but let me tell you
> guys, his defeat will be so overwhewlming and decisive that nothing he
> does will stick.
>
> Good Day
>
> Yaya
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 22:23:42 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Keep it up!!!
Message-ID: <48DD3FE285C@amadeus.cmi.no>
Hello brothers & Sissters,
I do not have the opportunity to read all the messages today, but I
can see that you are really active. So keep up the good work
You would not be hearing much from me for next two weeks. I hope to
see some of you in the US. I will read all the postings to day in the
flight.
Administrators, please don,t unsubscribe me.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 17:20:57 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Meeting set on information technology [ 41] Reuter / Robert Evan
Message-ID: <199609162120.RAA22355@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Robert Evans)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.northwestern,clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.africa.southern,clari.tw.computers.industry_news
Subject: Meeting set on information technology in Africa
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rafrica-informationURXf5_6SG@clari.net>
Lines: 41
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 8:00:38 PDT
Expires: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 8:00:38 PDT
ACategory: financial
Slugword: AFRICA-INFORMATION
Threadword: africa
Priority: daily
ANPA: Wc: 386/0; Id: a1248; Src: reut; Sel: reueb; Adate: 09-16-N.A
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.northwestern:2532 clari.world.africa.eastern:3346 clari.world.africa.western:2911 clari.world.africa.southern:1318 clari.tw.computers.industry_news:576
GENEVA, Sept 16 (Reuter) - Officials from African and
European countries, international and non-governmental
organisations will hold a conference in Geneva next month on new
information technologies in Africa, sponsors said on Monday.
Details of the two-day gathering on October 17-18 were
released at a news conference by President Alpha Oumar Konare of
Mali and Guy-Olivier Segond, head of the government of
Switzerland's Geneva canton.
They said the aim of the gathering was to discuss how the
latest technologies, including the Internet whose use is
spreading fast across the continent, could be used to promote
development for all sectors of African society.
``If we Africans do not join in the debate on their
development, we will be overwhelmed by the evolution of this
technology and will be increasingly marginalised,'' the Mali
leader declared.
``In two years time, we will not be able to manage our own
states if we are not ready.''
Segond said the idea of the gathering emerged from a speech
last year by South Africa's President Nelson Mandela at the
four-yearly conference and exhibition ``Telcom-95'' in Geneva
organised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).
Mandela himself called for developed countries to help
emerging economies with few technical and financial resources
with rapid developments in telecommunications and information
distrbution like the Internet.
``The development of information technologies is a two-edged
sword for Africa,'' Segond told the news conference.
``It could increase the gap between the elite and the
majority of the population or allow a technological leap that
could improve living standards all round.''
Conference organisers said at present 23 African countries
or almost half those on the continent at present had public
access to full Internet services and several more had some link
to the system or advanced plans for establishing it.
Among key African figures expected to attend the October
meeting, organisers said, was South Africa's Vice-President
Thabo Mbeki, Mandela's heir-apparent, and Nathan Shamuyarira,
Zimbabwe's Minister of trade and Industry.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 23:51:17 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .
Message-ID: <199609170350.UAA24485@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
Here is a speech delivered by Mr. Darboe on Sept. 9, 1996.
I acquired it by fax and typed it onto the Net. This text is subject
to the same cautionary notes as the Platform:
1) There may be spelling errors;
2) The spell-checker Americanized all the spellings,
3) I did not proof this text so there may be unintentional
word omissions or additions, etc.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STATEMENT BY A. N. M. OUSAINOU DARBOE THE
SECRETARY GENERAL AND LEADER OF THE UNITED
DEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP),ON THE OCCASION OF THE
LAUNCHING OF THE 1996 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CAMPAIGN, 9TH SEPTEMBER, 1996
Bismillah Rahman Raheem
Distinguished Chairperson
Venerable Religious Leaders
Distinguished Elders
Party Militants
Distinguished Ladies & Gentlemen
It gives me great honor and pleasure to thank you for nominating
me as the United Democratic Partys Presidential Candidate for the
forthcoming elections and in that capacity I am here to join the
people of Banjul to welcome you to this great occasion--the first
rally of the UDP. Following the historic launching of our party in
Brikama where in spite of the fact that I was unable to address our
supporters, the turnout (the message of our supporters) was loud
and clear that the demise of the AFPRC and its offspring the APRC
in The Gambia is eminent.
After just more than 30 years of sovereign nation hood we are as
one people poised to enter a new phase in the political life of our
nation. The Second Republic is but a few weeks away. The events
that have preceded and led to this new phase have been difficult for
some but welcome for others; it has been trying for some but again
welcome for others. It has been traumatic for some but a relief for
others.
Whatever may be the emotion with which we greeted the acts
leading to this new phase of our political life, we as a party firmly
believe that what is important is not these feelings and emotions.
What is of importance is that we learn from the lessons of the past
30 or so years and draw the correct conclusions from them in order
to be able to more adequately secure the foundations of the Second
Republic.
GOOD GOVERNANCE
Our party believes that the biggest lesson of our history is the
paramount importance of good government in the widest sense.
The UDP government would be a LISTENING government; it
would be a CARING government; it would be one that will
EMPOWER the people. A UDP government would be one that
will SERVE the best interest of the people; it would be a
government of HOPE--A HOPE OF SOCIAL, POLITICAL,
CULTURAL, AND ECONOMIC SECURITY. A UDP
government would be one that will foster and guarantee
reconciliation peace and stability now and forever. A UDP
government will ensure relevant and meaningful gender and
generation policies to enable women and youths to take their
rightful places in the national development. The party will be fully
committed to maintaining and consolidating good governance. We
reiterate that such good governance must rest on the following
pillars:
1) The will of the people is sovereign and as a result all power
must be derived from the expressed consent of the people
freely and fairly given;
2) That government must be based on respect for the rule of law,
human rights, justice and the supremacy of the constitution;
3) There must be inculcated in government-- and the society at
large--the value of probity, accountability, honesty and
integrity with a will and capacity for enforcing the observance
of these values;
4) That the ends of government ultimately must be to
ensure peace, tranquillity, social justice, economic
development and the promotion of national solidarity and
cohesion;
5) That government must maintain an effective presence, in the
rural areas through a system of decentralization which
empowers the rural masses and enables them to participate
more effectively in the public affairs of the nation and in
giving effect to their hopes and aspirations. A UDP
government heralds a new birth of respect for civil liberties
and due process of law.
As a party we are strongly committed to the strengthening of
these pillars of good government. We do so in the full
realization that gains in other sectors are of little or no value
in an environment of disregard for these fundamental values.
ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL SECTORS
1) In the Socio-economic sector, the party will be committed
to the maintenance of a liberal economic regime with
emphasis being given to the development of the private
sector.
2) The party will intensify its effort to spread the benefits of
economic growth and development it the grass roots
through the provision of essential social services particularly
with regard to health, social welfare, education and shelter.
Education as a social right and as an instrument for
enhancing the development of this nation will continue to
engage our serious attention.
AGRICULTURE
1) The party is committed to address factors which hitherto
have hampered increased production such as inadequate and
late supply of seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, and implements;
non-remunerative prices for agricultural products;
ineffective agricultural extension; inadequacy of credit
availability and poor credit recovery rates, insufficient farm
tested technological packages and poor soil husbandry.
2) The focus of policy will be the attainment of the following
objectives:-
a. Increased rain fed agricultural production of both
food and cash crops;
b. Diversification of the crop mix, including integration
with livestock;
c. Increased foreign exchange earnings from
groundnuts and other crops including high value
fruits and vegetables;
d. Reversal of the present trend of deterioration in soil
fertility; and
e. Promotion of efficient irrigated farming in order to
reduce dependence on rain fed agriculture.
FISHERIES
1. The party is committed to the full and rational exploitation
of our fisheries resources (coastal and reverine). The
objectives are to expand the export potentials of the sector,
increase supplies to the tourist industry and to the local
population as a principal source of protein.
2. Industrial fisheries activities will be given maximum support
through an investment incentive scheme. Measures
will also be taken to enhance the artisanal fisheries sector.
The surveillance, protection and conservation of our
fisheries resources will receive priority attention.
LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT
1. In order to fully exploit the natural asset we enjoy with our
Ndama livestock, efforts will be made to intensify yield.
Increase production and rationalize exploitation of our
national cattle herd for domestic meat consumption and for
export.
2. The goal of the party in this connection is to ensure a
sustainable off-take rate to meet domestic meat
requirements and also for the export market.
3. Sheep and goat breeding, a sector in which women are
predominant, will be given enhanced attention as a way
of improving the income of women and the quality of food
supply.
TOURISM, TRADE AND INDUSTRY
1. Expansion of the industry will be pursued with a search for
new markets. Linkages between tourism and other sectors
like horticulture, livestock, poultry and handicrafts will
be developed and strengthened.
Industrial development strategy will seek to encourage
domestic and foreign investment in manufacturing and in
industries based on the use of agricultural and other natural
resources for the production of high quality and competitive
products for the domestic market as well as for export. To
achieve these objectives a UDP government will examine
and review the current tax policy which we believe serves as
a disincentive to investment in the industrial, commercial
and tourism sectors.
2. The party in government, will promote the Gambia as an
offshore business center for trading, insurance, banking and
shipping.
TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION
1. Emphasis will be given to building new roads where
required and to maintaining and conserving the state of
roads already constructed through a nation wide road
rehabilitation and maintenance program. Public
transportation services will be strengthened. The countrys
major highways on the North and South Bank will be
upgraded.
2. The feeder roads construction program will be implemented
with vigor in the rural areas in order to facilitate the
movement of persons and goods in these areas and open the
way for other services.
3. Mongo Park demonstrated over Three Hundred and Fifty
Years ago that The River Gambia was the most navigable
river on the west Coast of Africa. It is ironic that
successive post independence governments have not taken
advantage of this great natural asset. A UDP government
will provide for a Gambia River authority or expand the
objectives of the Gambia Public Transport Corporation to
harnessing the water way as a going concern for
transportation, industrial, vocational and ecological
masterpiece for tourism and as part of the countrys
comprehensive and interconnected communication
network.
4. A program to expand and improve Banjul International
Airport, at Yundum through the rehabilitation, expansion
and upgrading or landing and other facilities will be high on
the partys agenda.
5. The newly established GAM Television (GTV) will be the
focus of attention with a view to strengthening it as an
educational tool. Radio Gambia will be given priority
attention.
PUBLIC UTILITIES
1. Supply of electricity has been a major obstacle to economic
development in addition to the discomfort it poses to
citizens. No efforts will be spared in increasing the
electricity generating capacity of the country to meet
demand both in the urban and in the rural areas.
SOCIAL JUSTICE
General Principles
The long-term goals of any development effort are not only meant
to accelerate economic progress but also to ensure social progress
and justice and the improvement of the standards of the living and
welfare of all the people.
EDUCATION
The party will seek to consolidate and strengthen the gains made in
both the middle school, high school and higher education levels.
The objective of the party will be to improve the quality of
education at all levels and also to ensure, through the provision of
the necessary facilities, that education - at all levels is available to
all, this calls for more and better high schools. More and better
middle schools. It calls for a national university which will provide
the country with the talent to see it through the next century. We
are cognizant of the fact that the existing educational policy is
flawed because it is success - linked to only the top 10 to 15 % of
secondary school entrance; the rest of the 85% complete an
expensive Twelve Years Program without any prospect or job
oriented training. Skill Training Control are necessary to address
the plight of the many Thousand youths who fall into these
categories each year. A UDP government would facilitate two such
modern skill centers in the first instance to provide designs courses
in agriculture, agro-industries, mechanic, electrical and plumbing to
enable these young men and women find gainful employment or
occupation. The UDP government will provide adequate resources
to cover the human and material requirements for financing of these
centers.
HEALTH
The objective of the party will be the consolidation and
improvement of existing facilities and programs and their expansion
to meet the demands of our growing population. Adequate drugs,
better trained personnel, a stronger community service will be the
focus of our attention. Experience over the past 25 years has
shown abundantly clear that 85% of the causes of death and ill-
health in developing countries are due to infectious and preventable
water-borne diarrheal disease which can all be eliminated by
immunization and clean water supply. The construction of large
capital intensive hospitals is out dated health planning policy apart
from being a callous and irresponsible wastage of scarce funds.
There is no logic in building referral hospitals if the government
cannot provide adequate staff, equipment and medicine, ambulances
and other support facilities for the existing hospitals. Our overall
objective will be to strengthen our primary health services with
effective maternal health services, immunization, improved oral
health, coordinated and integrated health education, improved
water supply and environmental sanitation.
LAND USE
The party recognizes land as an important resource for the country
and its people, the focus of attention here will be to inject equity in
ownership, protect the rights of farmers and peasants to the land
and at the same time ensure that those with capital and know-how
have access to land on which to engage in productive activities.
The introduction of industrial farming methods will be explored and
encouraged. The process of acquiring land for residential,
industrial and agricultural purposes and bona fide dealings in land
will be made efficient and less cumbersome.
LABOR, EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY
1. The party is committed to ensuring industrial peace and
harmony , better training for workers and social justice in
labor relations.
2. Informal sector employment will be encouraged particularly
in the areas of poultry, horticulture and fisheries
development. The manpower and training programs will
increase the level of skills acquisition foe self-employment.
YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE
1. The Youth form and important segment of our population
both in terms of size as well as in terms of political power
with the vote being given to 18 year Olds. Serious efforts
will be directed therefore at integrating youths fully into the
political and developmental programs of the country and in
dealing with the constraints to their own development.
The National Youth Services will be strengthened as a
means of inculcating discipline and political awareness and
responsibility in our Youth.
2. Increased attention through the provision of additional
resources and facilities will also be accorded to the
Sports and Culture Sectors. A UDP government will
promote the richness and diversity of the Gambian cultural
heritage as a deliberate policy goal and not within the
narrow limit of tourism. The development of all three
sectors is essential to the progress, health, self-respect and
self-reliance of any people.
ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE
1. The development of law, the maintenance of the rule of law
and the protection of human rights through law depend on
virile and efficient legal institutions, and a legal system that
can command the respect and confidence of the citizens of
this country. The existence of a democratic system of
government depends on an efficient and independent
judiciary, a judiciary free from interference.
2. Efforts at strengthening the judiciary through the provision
of infrastructure, equipment and qualified staff will be
pursued vigorously.
3. The provision of legal services in the rural areas as a way of
more effectively securing the guaranteed right of access of
all peoples to justice will be pursued.
4. A comprehensive review of the operation of our legal
system will be undertaken to ensure a more effective legal
response to crime and criminality in our society.
5. Laws relating to the jurisdiction and procedures of the
courts will be reviewed in order to ensure more speedy
and efficient dispatch of judicial business.
6. A systematic review and modernization of our laws with a
view to making them more relevant and responsive will be
undertaken.
7. A UDP government will keep alive commissions of inquiry
which will have as its role the investigation into allegations
of corrupt practices by persons holding public office at all
levels. These commissions will, by virtue of their quasi
judicial nature, be independent from any executive
interference. They will be limited to making
recommendation only and our government will not use
these commissions as parallel courts making orders in
favor of government. We will ensure that public reposes
confidence in these commissions.
STATUS OF WOMEN
Women play a vital role in our community, as a major segment of
the population, as mothers and trainers, as economic actors and as a
cohesive force in maintaining the fabric of our society. Despite this
our women folk continue to be neglected and to suffer serious
disadvantages. Sustained and serious efforts will be directed at
enhancing the status of women by among other things:
- increasing the number of girls in the school system;
- strengthening material and child health care;
- providing facilities that promote the economic activities of
women;
- promoting activities, measures and techniques that lighten
the burden of domestic work of women;
- promoting increased access to credit and finance by women;
- implementing the Convention on the Elimination of all
Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).
THE CHILD
The way any society treats its children and cares for them is an
indicator of its level of decency. While all the policy objectives of
the party - in the economic, social, health and education sectors- -
will and are intended to enhance the status of children, there is a
growing need to focus more attention on the rights of children, the
party is committed to pursuing policies that will enable our children
to live and be brought up in an environment which guarantees them
protection, love, good health and good education and ensures to
THE ARMED FORCES
The United Democratic Party believes in the maintenance of a
national army and will ensure that the Armed Forces traditional role
as defined in the constitution and the Gambia National Army Act is
preserved. The UDP is committed to maintain the traditional role
of the Armed Forces in defending the territorial integrity of the
Gambia against external aggression. Our party believes that apart
from its traditional role in defending this our beloved nation from
external aggression, it has a role to serve as a catalyst in the
development of this country. In order to achieve this
developmental role of the military, we will strive to attract
professional persons into the army not only to utilize their skills for
the benefit of the nation but also to lift the image of the army. A
UDP government will encourage the establishment and maintenance
of an army engineering core which can compete with other civil
engineering companies for the award of government contracts.
Funds generated from such contracts will be paid into an army
welfare fund for the benefit of all members of the Armed Forces.
FOREIGN RELATIONS
1. Foreign policy will be implemented on the basis of the
following principles:
- non-interference in the internal affairs of the states;
- self-determination of all peoples;
- co-operation for economic and social development;
- the peaceful settlement of disputes;
- the observance of human rights.
2. Within the African region, the party will relate most closely
with those countries that constitute our immediate pivotal
area. The Republic of Senegal is an important and vital
neighbor with whom relations of good neighborliness,
friendship and enhanced co-operation needs to be developed
and consolidated. We will adhere to the ideals and
objectives of the OAU Charter, which we consider as an
effective instrument for strengthening African Unity,
Solidarity and Inter-African Co-operation. We shall remain
committed to ECOWAS and the implementation of its
protocols as the optimum means for regional integration and
development.
The Party will be committed fully to:
i) the UN and its agencies;
ii) the Commonwealth;
iii) the non-aligned movement;
iv) the Islamic Conference Organization;
v) South-South Co-operation.
CONCLUSION
As we prepare to enter the Second Republic, every conscious effort
and commitment must be made to establish a lasting and viable
democratic institutions.
Chiefs, Commissioner, and Public Servants must be insulated from
politics. A politicized public service has no place in a true and
genuine democracy. It is a matter of regret that senior law
enforcement officers, security officers and administrators have
publicly identified themselves with the APRC. This erodes public
confidence in the police, the National Intelligence Agency and those
officers of the Gambia National Army, notably Commissioner who
have been canvassing for the APRC with a view to promoting its
political fortune.
We on our part are committed to addressing and focusing attention
on national issues and not on individuals.
We are committed to conduct our campaign whilst with the utmost
decorum and decency. We implore all our supporters to eschew
violence in any form, we urge you not to succumb to harassment,
intimidation and black mail.
Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Gambias last opportunity, the
opportunity to reject an oppressive and insensitive government; the
opportunity to restore to yourselves your lost honor and dignity;
the opportunity to entrust your affairs in the hands of a party that
does not pay lip service to accountability and transparency. The
United Democratic Party has the political will, the moral drive and
the appropriate human resources to live up to the expectations of
Gambians. Do not loose the opportunity.
The United Democratic Party prays that the Almighty God
continues to guide and protect all of us during this crucial turning
point in the history of our nation.
LONG LIVE THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA.
LONG LIVE THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY.
DOWN WITH MILITOCRACY IN ALL ITS
MANIFESTATIONS.
WASALAM
END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PS:
4) The format of the text has also been altered during transfer
to the Net; and
5) All words underlined or bolded in the speech are shown here in
caps.
Hope you enjoyed it.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 23:26:48 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Post-Elections Gambia.
Message-ID: <199609170426.XAA10137@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 10:23 AM 9/16/96 GMT, you wrote:
>Mostafa
>You are welcome for tossing my argument in the garbage but I shall keep
yours (If you
>dont mind).
>Each and every Gambian has the right to join the party of his or her own
choice. I
>dont see anything wrong for me to ask if UDP is going to be another type of
Jawaras
>government hence most PPP supporters backed Darboe. There is always caution in
>politics.
>
>We all know that UDP is the biggest oppostion party in the Gambia and they
are the
>only party who can win Jammeh`s APRC if the elections are free and fair. I
shall
>cerebrate if UDP wins and Darboe becomes the next President even if I
support PDIOS.
>What we need now is for the military to be out and Darboe is the only
canidate for
>that chance,but this does not mean that we cannot ask questions or comment
on the UDP.
> Is this another tossing in the garbage?
>----
>Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
>
MATARR;
I will keep this one; it is too good to be tossed in the garbage!
Lang, well spoke again!
Mostafa
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 08:35:53 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960917083503.25391A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
FYI -
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:00:18 PDT
From: Reuters <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Supporters of the leading
challenger to Gambia's military leader Yahya Jammeh in
presidential elections this month said Monday they feared for
the safety of their candidate.
``The commander of the army left Banjul today with a heavy
escort to go and arrest Ousainou Darboe,'' the candidate's
campaign manager Femi Peters told Reuters.
Peters repeated his fears in an interview with British
Broadcasting Corporation radio, adding: ``We are a bit worried
about the security of our candidate.''
He said six supporters of Darboe's United Democratic Party
(UDP) were arrested Sunday at a rally in Essau, north of the
capital Banjul across the Gambia River.
Police confirmed the arrest of some UDP supporters whom they
said had gone on the rampage, attacking shops and houses of
Jammeh supporters.
Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted a
landslide victory over three civilian challengers at the
election on Sept. 26.
The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in
the United States, retired from the army on Aug. 28 to contest
the presidency.
His chief rival Darboe, the vice president of Gambia's Bar
Association, has drawn strong support from followers of former
president Sir Dawda Jawara who was ousted in Jammeh's coup.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: on the issue of silent members
Message-ID: <17SEP96.13559671.0066.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful
Brothers and sisters,
As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become
uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly
since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.
I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,
Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say
but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I
have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what
is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners
like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about
government and its organs.
Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei
n have the following to say:
The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani
ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back
home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer
e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than
expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya
ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are
done with school). This country is already developed so our services
are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek
for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do
not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen
t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?
Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother
s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an
d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no
youth in Gambia(may God forbid)
On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families
back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the
country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means
nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more
educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya
do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not
not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a
s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t
o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like
Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of
West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo
's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb
ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri
a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.
Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in
my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.
Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER
"a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to
the mother earth"
( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election
Buba Bojang (Bada)
Accept errors remember I am a beginner.
------------------------------
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:59:07
|
Bada, I think every list member should and would try and accomodate the different views that are expected on a forum like Gambia-L. Political affiliation should be a matter of individual right. It is not a sin nor should anyone be offended by you telling your twelve family members to vote for Yahya.
However I have only one objection with your statement that "Better have what you see than what you don't see". I must say that if our parents held unto that philosophy when they were confronted with deciding whether to send or not to send us to school, perhaps you and I would be swinging the "axe and the hoe" and not debating on cyberspace.
"How do you see Gambia if Yaya should lost this election? Perhaps it would not be as traumatic as when he is strucked by lightening on his campaign trail. In short the Gambia will continue to live!
Fellow Gambians
Hello fellow Gambians. Excuse me for not formally introducing myself
to the "community" in a more prompt manner. It has been a hectic
couple of weeks for me. Nonetheless, I have been trying as best as I
could to keep track on the discussions, and I hope to be a
significant contributor in the discussions in the very near future.
I wish to point out that the continued attraction to such a newsgroup
is its potential to foster constructive intellectual discourse among
fellow Gambians, and Africans as a whole. I hope such intellectual exchanges
would have direct implications on our individual contributions to our
country. For this reason alone, the creators of such a newsgroup
should be highly commended for their services to our country and to
Africa as a whole.
Thanks you welcoming me "home".
Adama Kah
The George Washington University
Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
2121 I St., NW
Rice Hall, Suite 707
Washington, D.C. 20052
HI folks,
I think we owe a big "thank you" to Morro for efforts in providing
us Mr. Darboe's speech.
I must say that I am very impressed with the bravery of his speech
and the wisdom of his program. The only advice I have is that the Gambian
government should pull out of the TV business and let private enterprise
run that. I also think that the GNA is such a security threat that we
should learn from the Haitains and just abolish it.
Buba Bojang, welcome to the discussion. I hope you will continue
to contribute because the learning process never stops for man. We all
learn from each other until we hit the grave.
-Abdou.
Gambia-L
I am smitten by the level of distain on the political structure
in the Gambia. While everyone has the right to political affiliation,
I must remind some of our list members that the race for the State House
is not a race between a saint and a scoundrel. Both candidates are
individuals with strong conviction and good intent for our country.
Those of us that met both candidates know that some of the views by our
list members are fueled by selfishness and antipathy against the APRC.
Mr. Darboe deserves his due for his service and knowledge of government
and should be treated as such. My question is... Where was Mr. Darboe
when Gambia was being mugged by Jawara and his Rodents.
I strongly believe that the only alternatve to Jammeh and
the APRC would be Halifa Sallah or Seedia Jatta. These two individuals
have struggled to liberate us from Jawara's wrath for the past decade.
They've been visible opponents and sometimes victims of intimidation in
their effort to rid us of Jawara and his clique. I hope that Jammeh
would infuse his government with their intellect. In my unbiased and
unabated criterion, I believe that the only viable candidates are those
who struggled and saved us from the Jawara era.
I am sure my critics will respond by saying Jammeh is using the
same intimidating tactics... Folks, wake up and smell the coffee,...
Factually speaking, there is only a handful of detainees in the Gambia. I refrain
from calling them political detainees because they are not. They were a
bunch of self centered Jawara cronies who would do anything to maintain
their unscrupulous lifestyles. Folks, the past two years have brought so
much political awakening in the Gambia that even the illiterate poor
peasants are going to vote for their pocket-books and not for ethnicity.
The political spectrum has widened to areas that have previously been taken
for granted.
On the" PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS, " I urge all the silent majority
to please do not let them scare you into silence. English is a second or third
language to most of us and should not be used as a DIP STICK for measuring
one's intelligence or wisdom.
MAFY aka MANLAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)
Hi,
Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.
Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to vote for, by all means do that with your family.
I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence. I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.
I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.
As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these machines.
Good day to all.
Sarian
Amadou,
I just got thru reading your posting. Well put, I couldn't agree more with you.
Sarian
Hello compatriots!
I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an official
statement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, the
embassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not even
heard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's wait
and see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. We
should be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This will
help us to at least determine "official" thinking.
While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this group
before:
(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The process
is already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban on
political activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogates
embark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianization
of the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political parties
be constituted under the current political climate and with the amount of
time remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that the
chances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even the
draft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources for
the AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for this
purpose.
(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regime
has entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriously
contemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.
(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure tha
we do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.
(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,
and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrow
of the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara does
not deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for the
messy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances of
alternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?
The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for its
activities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for the
decades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures and
mechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in our
dear country.
Peace!
Amadou.
Mafy, even a handful of detainees is unaceptable
given that they are not just numbers but real people, fathers,
husbands and brothers. They could have been me or you or Jammeh or
anybody. What is wrong about it is that they are detained for not what
they did but who they are! My concern is that even jammeh is not
immuned to the kind of abuse those detainees are subjected to. Believe
me that is not the way civilized societies should conduct themselves.
Malanding Jaiteh
> Gambia-L
> I am smitten by the level of distain on the political structure
> in the Gambia. While everyone has the right to political affiliation,
> I must remind some of our list members that the race for the State House
> is not a race between a saint and a scoundrel. Both candidates are
> individuals with strong conviction and good intent for our country.
> Those of us that met both candidates know that some of the views by our
> list members are fueled by selfishness and antipathy against the APRC.
> Mr. Darboe deserves his due for his service and knowledge of government
> and should be treated as such. My question is... Where was Mr. Darboe
> when Gambia was being mugged by Jawara and his Rodents.
>
> I strongly believe that the only alternatve to Jammeh and
> the APRC would be Halifa Sallah or Seedia Jatta. These two individuals
> have struggled to liberate us from Jawara's wrath for the past decade.
> They've been visible opponents and sometimes victims of intimidation in
> their effort to rid us of Jawara and his clique. I hope that Jammeh
> would infuse his government with their intellect. In my unbiased and
> unabated criterion, I believe that the only viable candidates are those
> who struggled and saved us from the Jawara era.
>
> I am sure my critics will respond by saying Jammeh is using the
> same intimidating tactics... Folks, wake up and smell the coffee,...
> Factually speaking, there is only a handful of detainees in the Gambia. I refrain
> from calling them political detainees because they are not. They were a
> bunch of self centered Jawara cronies who would do anything to maintain
> their unscrupulous lifestyles. Folks, the past two years have brought so
> much political awakening in the Gambia that even the illiterate poor
> peasants are going to vote for their pocket-books and not for ethnicity.
> The political spectrum has widened to areas that have previously been taken
> for granted.
>
> On the" PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS, " I urge all the silent majority
> to please do not let them scare you into silence. English is a second or third
> language to most of us and should not be used as a DIP STICK for measuring
> one's intelligence or wisdom.
>
> MAFY aka MANLAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 21:23:32 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .
Message-ID: <199609180423.VAA18179@thesky.incog.com>
> Hi folks,
> Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh
> the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs
> going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with
> political prisoners ?
Abdou, you wrote:
>The criminal organisation called the NIA has
> arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.
Was Gabriel Roberts really arrested? And if yes, what were the charges? This isof personal interest to me since he happens to be my mother's brother, or did I just misread your posting? Anyone please enlightened me.
regards,
Sarian
Hi Tony !
I Just want to let you know that my address has changed to the
following:
ydarboe@sina.com.
Please forward all my mails to this address.
Thanks.
Yahya B. Darboe
Thanks to everybody for interesting and sometimes provoking
contributions.
After attacking Famara in the corridor, he insisted that I should
share my views with the members on the list.
First to Buba, I think the opinions of a sophomore may be as
valuable as those of a person with a Ph.D, we all
have to prove to the others that what we say make sense and give the
others the feeling that we know what we are talking about. As
"toubab" women some of us are probably less listened to by some list
members than a male Gambian sophomore.... An example
is Tombongs attemt to paternalize Ylva when she was just citing from
"Upfront". He tried to teach her about the Gambian school system
and asked "are we really following the developments in the
Gambia?" - if there was something wrong in Upfront, maybe the
critisism should be directed somewhere else.
When it comes to Gambian "political culture" (I don't speak about
Yaya Jammeh & co. - what he is doing is certainly something else), I
must admit, it is probably the part of Gambian culture I understand
least. Supporters of Jammeh, or at least those who are happy about a
change of the regime, have over and over again tried to explain to me
why people voted for Jawara in spite that they did not want him.
During my various fieldworks in Bakau since 1987, I used to ask PPP
fans what was good about it. One woman said, "Look at Guinea Bissau,
they don't even have sugar!" Some said that they helped people, could
give them rice etc. At that time, and up to the coup, I thought PDOIS
had the best political ideas. I asked my friends why they didn't like
PDOIS, to them it was too extreme, although they didn't know much
about them. Several of the women in the fieldwork area were NCP
supporters, some because of Sheriff Dibba, some because of Dembo
Bojang. The "close race" between Dibba and Jawara in the last
election made me believe that Dibba had a chance, and I thought the
elections were free and fair. Why Jawara could not be removed through
elections is still not clear to me.
For me PDOIS has fallen from the throne since the coup, and even more
since the so called countercoup attempt 11th of November -94. I came
to Gambia on that day and stayed there for 6 months. Halifa Sallah
has been more similar to an ambassador for Yaya Jammeh than the
refreshing critic of the regime he used to be under Jawara. In
Foroyaa they argued that there had been an attempted countercoup,
in spite of strong evidence that it was a "cleansing" of unwanted
elements within the miltary. Foroyaa has also stated that there is
no eveidence that the death of Koro Ceesay was not an accident....
When the British boycotted Gambia by stopping tourism, Halifa Sallah
tried to convince them to change their minds. I don't trust him
anymore. Even if I had done, I would for pragmatic reasons asked
people to support UDP, since they are the only party who could beat
Yaya Jammeh in a presidental election.
But I am sure that Jammeh will not give up power, if he doesn't win
by fair means, he will use some of his other methods which we have
seen too much of already.
Boycott is a nice idealistic idea, and would have been the proper
thing to do, but unfortunately, far from the Gambian reality. Gambia
is not monitored from the Gambia-l. I know that some of the members
may have a lot of influence in Gambia, but in the capacity of
the persons they are, not because they are list members. The
Gambia- l is probably the best Civic education initiative which have
appeared during the AFPRC era, but still not reaching as many people
as we would like.
Heidi Skramstad, Norway
Heidi, your thoughts are very refreshing indeed. Its not a coincidence
that non-Gambians in our group (at least those who have contributed) share
similar views. In one of postings i said that according to political observers
it was the split of opposition votes thats why Jawara scraped through in the
last election. 'Cross-carpetting' was another factor for lack of effective
opposition. I want to assure you that some of us read your
postings with interest. As an outsider you may have a more balanced view than
the rest of us.
Most of the views expressed by supporters of AFPRC or opponents of
former Jawara regime are more prejudicial in nature than fact.
I guess its time we invite the following to form a party and if they do pls
send me your manifesto, i would like to join.
Mambuna Bojang, who says the AFPRC might have killed few people but they ......
Manlafy who said he doesn't care the type of government we have.... and lately
that we have only few detainees ( as if few detainees are numbers not real
people)
Buba Bojang who said education is irrelevant....and cannot contemplate life in
the Gambia without Yaya Jammeh....
Incredible stuff!!!!!!
On the issue of PDOIS, i think they lack total credibilty. In addition to what
you have said, when Ebou Jallow resigned from the AFPRC and made series of
allegations, they dealt with it in one line in Foroyaa. It goes like this: 'if
someone tells that somebody said he did something, will you believe him?' Not
the exact quote but along those lines.
Dr.Amadou S Janneh, i think we all are getting obsessed with the so-called
kleptocratic regime.
What you should understand is that after independence Gambia wasn't
equipped enough to deal with most white-collar crimes. Please refer to the West
Africa magazine, september issue which includes Mr. B. B. Dabo interview.
It was difficult to bring a successful prosecution due to lack of properly
trained CID. The Brits didn't leave us with any.
We live in a civilized society and as such we can only
use the courts and not go by our instincts to prosecute people. The protection
of fundamental human values and the rule of law should be a guiding principle
for any civilized nation. If we cannot have that we all might as well go and
live in animal kingdom where only physical strength commands attention.
This is why i disagree fundamentally with you people when you justify Jawara's
overthrow by military means. Those who overthrew him swore an oath of
allegiance prior to their appointments to uphold and defend the constitution.
So i don't think its right for those people whose only advantage over the rest
of us is their access to guns to suspend that constitution.
I just would like to remind you that despite all our difficulties there were
some successful prosecutions of some coperative staff some years ago. I remember
farmer's corrugated iron roof removed in default of their loan repayments. The
people who collected those money themselves embezzled the lot. Those people
were caught, prosecuted and imprisoned. What more can be done, send them to
the gallows?.
Those who say we should not be concerned with the standard of written English
by our representatives such as Tombong Saidy, i tell you this: A country as a
nation earned her respect through the calibre of people who
represents her. Has our expectations of our representative so low that we
should not question the likes of Tombong Saidy. I don't write perfect English,
so what, i am just representing my own personal views, but Tombong is
representing you and i and as such he should have a better standard than
each and everyone of us.
Lang
------------------------------
Heidi:
You see things so painfully clear. Please keep on writing . . .
Morro.
Thanks to everybody for interesting and sometimes provoking
contributions.
After attacking Famara in the corridor, he insisted that I should
share my views with the members on the list.
First to Buba, I think the opinions of a sophomore may be as
valuable as those of a person with a Ph.D, we all
have to prove to the others that what we say make sense and give the
others the feeling that we know what we are talking about. As
"toubab" women some of us are probably less listened to by some list
members than a male Gambian sophomore.... An example
is Tombongs attemt to paternalize Ylva when she was just citing from
"Upfront". He tried to teach her about the Gambian school system
and asked "are we really following the developments in the
Gambia?" - if there was something wrong in Upfront, maybe the
critisism should be directed somewhere else.
When it comes to Gambian "political culture" (I don't speak about
Yaya Jammeh & co. - what he is doing is certainly something else), I
must admit, it is probably the part of Gambian culture I understand
least. Supporters of Jammeh, or at least those who are happy about a
change of the regime, have over and over again tried to explain to me
why people voted for Jawara in spite that they did not want him.
During my various fieldworks in Bakau since 1987, I used to ask PPP
fans what was good about it. One woman said, "Look at Guinea Bissau,
they don't even have sugar!" Some said that they helped people, could
give them rice etc. At that time, and up to the coup, I thought PDOIS
had the best political ideas. I asked my friends why they didn't like
PDOIS, to them it was too extreme, although they didn't know much
about them. Several of the women in the fieldwork area were NCP
supporters, some because of Sheriff Dibba, some because of Dembo
Bojang. The "close race" between Dibba and Jawara in the last
election made me believe that Dibba had a chance, and I thought the
elections were free and fair. Why Jawara could not be removed through
elections is still not clear to me.
For me PDOIS has fallen from the throne since the coup, and even more
since the so called countercoup attempt 11th of November -94. I came
to Gambia on that day and stayed there for 6 months. Halifa Sallah
has been more similar to an ambassador for Yaya Jammeh than the
refreshing critic of the regime he used to be under Jawara. In
Foroyaa they argued that there had been an attempted countercoup,
in spite of strong evidence that it was a "cleansing" of unwanted
elements within the miltary. Foroyaa has also stated that there is
no eveidence that the death of Koro Ceesay was not an accident....
When the British boycotted Gambia by stopping tourism, Halifa Sallah
tried to convince them to change their minds. I don't trust him
anymore. Even if I had done, I would for pragmatic reasons asked
people to support UDP, since they are the only party who could beat
Yaya Jammeh in a presidental election.
But I am sure that Jammeh will not give up power, if he doesn't win
by fair means, he will use some of his other methods which we have
seen too much of already.
Boycott is a nice idealistic idea, and would have been the proper
thing to do, but unfortunately, far from the Gambian reality. Gambia
is not monitored from the Gambia-l. I know that some of the members
may have a lot of influence in Gambia, but in the capacity of
the persons they are, not because they are list members. The
Gambia- l is probably the best Civic education initiative which have
appeared during the AFPRC era, but still not reaching as many people
as we would like.
Heidi Skramstad, Norway
Hi folks,
I must say that as a former proponent of "Gambians only" gambia-l,
I am happy to see non-Gambians like Heidi and Babanding demonstrate how
wrong-headed my beliefs were. As some have said, the average African
intellectual has no interest in matters mundane or African. I have become
convinced that it is these non-Gambians who will help bring the country
into the 21st century not the military.
Sarian, ROberts was arrested and detained for telling the AFPRC,
through the media, that they should release political prisoners. I now
understand that he was subsequently released.
Question to the list: has Lamin Juwara been "found". I
understood from one of the papers ( Point or Observer) that he had
"disappeared" from the jails. They had a story about his wife appealing
for his release.
-Abdou.
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Violence has erupted in the runup
to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambia
with several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.
``Despite numerous appeals for the observance of law and
order during the campaign period, there have been several cases
of deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statement
said.
Portraits of military leader Yahya Jammeh had been ripped
from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26
presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's number
two in the military ruling council.
It accused followers of Jammeh's main civilian challenger,
lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), of
erecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.
UDP officials, who earlier said they had no news of Darboe
and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had not
been arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120
miles inland from the capital Banjul.
``Darboe phoned his staff in Banjul to say he had been
warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which the
consequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.
Monday the UDP accused the military government of arresting
its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.
The government statement said a group of UDP men
accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic in
Essau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.
``Similar acts of provocation and violence'' had taken place
in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.
State television, which was established by Jammeh after he
seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of the
president's supporters with serious head injuries.
Police confirmed they had arrested a number of Darboe's
supporters following violence around Essau.
Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted a
landslide victory over three civilian challengers.
Gambia-l:
It is always regrettable when violence erupts during a process
supposed to be peaceful. However, we should be mindful that
there have been numerous procavations of violence by Jammeh and
APRC. We know that NIA has been harassing, intimidating and
arresting UDP supporters. Jammeh has been actively looking for
ways to provoake violence. For example, I have been made aware that
he has made some campaign schedules changes so that his rallies
could coincide with UDP rallies in the same towns (supporters may clash).
Jammeh is looking for violence as an excuse to cancel the elections. It
is now very clear to him that he will lose the vote, hence he does not
want to have it. Please call your people home. Tell them to ignore
the bait. Let them hold on . . . Only a few days remain.
Morro.
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!sopr
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Violence mars runup to Gambia election
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <RgambiaURRyr_6SH@clari.net>
Lines: 37
Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDT
Expires: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 331/0; Id: a1610; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-17-N.A; Ver: 1/0
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2917
clari.world.gov.politics:12842
to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambia
with several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.
order during the campaign period, there have been several cases
of deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statement
said.
from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26
presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's number
two in the military ruling council.
lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), of
erecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.
and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had not
been arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120
miles inland from the capital Banjul.
warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which the
consequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.
its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.
accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic in
Essau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.
in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.
seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of the
president's supporters with serious head injuries.
supporters following violence around Essau.
landslide victory over three civilian challengers.
Gambia-l:
A few corrections:
"provacations" should be "provocations"
"provoake" should be "provoke"
"schedules" should be "schedule"
Morro.
Gambia-l:
It is always regrettable when violence erupts during a process
supposed to be peaceful. However, we should be mindful that
there have been numerous procavations of violence by Jammeh and
APRC. We know that NIA has been harassing, intimidating and
arresting UDP supporters. Jammeh has been actively looking for
ways to provoake violence. For example, I have been made aware that
he has made some campaign schedules changes so that his rallies
could coincide with UDP rallies in the same towns (supporters may clash).
Jammeh is looking for violence as an excuse to cancel the elections. It
is now very clear to him that he will lose the vote, hence he does not
want to have it. Please call your people home. Tell them to ignore
the bait. Let them hold on . . . Only a few days remain.
Morro.
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!sopr
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politics
Subject: Violence mars runup to Gambia election
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <RgambiaURRyr_6SH@clari.net>
Lines: 37
Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDT
Expires: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 331/0; Id: a1610; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-17-N.A; Ver: 1/0
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2917
clari.world.gov.politics:12842
to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambia
with several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.
order during the campaign period, there have been several cases
of deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statement
said.
from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26
presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's number
two in the military ruling council.
lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), of
erecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.
and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had not
been arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120
miles inland from the capital Banjul.
warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which the
consequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.
its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.
accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic in
Essau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.
in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.
seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of the
president's supporters with serious head injuries.
supporters following violence around Essau.
landslide victory over three civilian challengers.
TONY:
Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have
moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.
Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is
inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'
Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man
period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of
friendly,intellectual discourse.
KAIRA NING HAIRA
MOSTAFA
Hi Mostafa,
CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister but I am capable of expressing myself.
Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him, simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him (if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara cronies and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidates had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive will not be free and/or fair.
Good day.
Sarian
>
>
Buba,
You raised a very important issue in your appeal to support Yaya Jammeh.
You wrote:
> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families
> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the
> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means
> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more
> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya
> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect?....
Does education really matter?? Yes, it does and I beleive thats the
reason most of here are away from home, seeking knowledge that will one
day be used for the benefit of our nation. Have you considered the
message we'll be sending to the children of the nation if we let Yaya
remain President? We'll be telling them that Violence is the answer to
all our problems (remember thats how Yaya and his crew got to where they
are ) and that education
is irrelevant. These kids will grow up with this in mind and we will
forever remain in the millitary coup loop, setting our nation a century
behind the decade it already is.
Personally, I beleive lack of education is root of all our problems.
If Yaya and his regime were educated, they would have sought a better
solution to end the "corrupt Jawara regime", and beleive me there are
other ways !!
The gun has succeeded in temporarily scaring a lot of people to mend their
corrupt ways, and has certainly given others the power to rob our nation
of what remains.
When Yaya becomes a civilianPresident and (hopefully) no longer has a gun,
will the people continue to OBEY him? Remember, the people did not
choose Yaya and his people to 'rescue' them, they imposed themselves on
the people. And what did the people get from them? Violation of Human
rights, mysterior occurencies (Koro's death and Drug Scandal), More
corruption, No accountability and Transparency, and of
course, THE JULY 22nd ARCH!!!
I hope you reconsider your stance and re-evaluate the situation from an
educated person's point of view, and plse remember to call all twelve
members of your family to do the right thing for the children of the
nation by putting an end to the military regime. VOTE YAYA OUT!
Mostafa,
As Sarian Loum has already responded to you, let me just politely remind
you to carefully scrutinize your facts before jumping to premature and
inaccurate conclusions. She is my sister but quite capable of expressing
and defending her positions. Thus we maybe related but not ideological
clones of each other. Since you have intentionally or unintentionally
included me in this debate, I feel compel to share my positions on Darboe.
As might be recalled from my past postings, I am an advocate of an
election boycott because I do not feel that free and fair elections can be
conducted under the current circumstances and as such everything being
heavily
skewed favoring the incumbent Jammeh. In my belief, isolating the regime
further in the eyes of the world is the best approach to follow. Now
regarding Darboe. When Numukunda announced the enrollment of Dr Momodou
Darboe in Gambia-l, I privately contacted him and inquired whether this
was the same Modou Darboe and Aboubakarr Darboe who attended St
Augustine's High School and were classmates of my oldest brother,
graduating in 1966. He responded and told me that they were indeed the
same people and they were his brothers. He also informed me that
Presidential candidate Oussainou Darboe is the same Aboubakarr Darboe. I
do not know how old are you, but I am pretty sure that I am much older
than you and knew both Aboubakarr and Modou who were very friendly to my
oldest brother. That was just to give you a historical background.
Now on Darboe's candidacy. I feel that Darboe is the most viable
candidate, and in a free and fair election could emerge the winner.
Besides he is a Saint Augustine's alumnus and I am always partial towards the
Saint Augustines folks =:) as I am a SAHS graduate. The concerns
raised by others and Sarian regarding the backing from the former PPP
supporters are valid and worth debating. Off course, everybody has a right
to support any candidate of one's choice. For me, I am hoping that against
all odds in The African Electoral process ( because of fraudulent
practices of incumbents ), Darboe should not allow his party and
government to be used as a renaissance of the old PPP dubious record
of what Dr Amadou Jammeh correctly depicts as Kleptocracy. More on that
later if there are some who might be offended by the criticism of Jawara's
record for the past 30 years.
Thanks
Tony
I'M DELIGHTED AND HONOURED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEBATE ON THE GAMBIA
IN THE INTERNET;THIS IS A VERY HEALTHY IDEA AND THE PIONEERS MUST BE
APPLAUDED FOR IT.IN THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS SINCE I BECAME A MEMBER,I
HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO PERUSE THROUGH SOME OF THE INSIGHTING
CONTRIBUTIONS MADE MEMBERS.
MY MODEST CONTRIBUTION AT THIS TIME IS TO UNDERSCORE THE FACT THAT OUR
COUNTRY-THE GAMBIA IS IN SERIOUS CRISES, ONE THAT WILL HAVE DEVASTATING
CONSEQUENCES FOR THE FUTURE. I MUST ADD THAT FAILURE TO UNDERSTAND THIS
BASIC FACT BY US GAMBIANS, WOULD EVEN DEEPEN THE CRISES FURTHER. THE
COMMON OBJECTIVE OF ALL GAMBIANS NO MATTER WHAT YOUR POLITICAL
AFFILIATION IS, SHOULD BE TO ENCOURAGE MEANS AND WAYS FOR JAMMEH TO
RELINQUISH POWER.THE MILITARY JUNTA IN BANJUL HAD DEMONSTATED OVER AND
OVER IN THE PAST TWO YEARS THAT IT'S A MENACE TO THE PEOPLES OF THE
GAMBIA. FOR EXAMPLE, THE INFRINGEMENT OF PEOPLES' FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN
RIGHTS, THE ARREST WITHOUT TRIAL OF PROMINENT POLITIANS AND INNOCENT
CITIZENS,THE NOVEMBER 11 PURGE OF THE ARMY IN WHICH SEVERAL YOUNG
OFFICERS LOST THEIR LIVES BECAUSE OF JAMMEH AND HIS COHORT'S NEFARIOUS
AGENDA TO HOLD ON TO POWER, THE ENACTMENT OF THE DICTATORIAL DECREES
WITHOUT OPPOSITION INTO LAW, THE BOGUS CONSTITUTION JUST ADOPTED BY THE
PEOPLE WHO WERE NOT INFORMED OF THE CONTENT...ETC . MY FRIENDS THE
INFRACTIONS ARE JUST TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.THIS IS A ROGUE GOVERNMENT
AND ANY COMPARISON TO THE PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT IS AN OUTRAGE. YES, THE
JAWARA GOVERNMENT HAD ITS FLAWS BUT IT HAD AN EXEMPLARY RECORD ON HUMAN
RIGIHT AND JAMMEH'S IS JUST THE ANTHESIS. IT IS EVEN SAD AND HEART
BREAKING TO MENTION JAMMEH'S NAME ON THE SAME LINE WITH JAWARA. AS I
HAVE ALLUDED TO EARLIER, THE IMPACT OF THIS MONSTROCITY WILL BE FELT
LATER AND IF "ALLAH" DOES NOT COME TO OUR AID AS COUNTRY THE CRISES WILL
REACH EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS.
PLEASE EXCUSE MY BAD TYPING.
TO BE CONTINUED:
MUSA JAWARA
VANDERBILT
Isatou:
It's a breath of fresh air . . .
Morro.
Buba,
You raised a very important issue in your appeal to support Yaya Jammeh.
You wrote:
> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families
> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the
> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means
> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more
> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya
> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect?....
Does education really matter?? Yes, it does and I beleive thats the
reason most of here are away from home, seeking knowledge that will one
day be used for the benefit of our nation. Have you considered the
message we'll be sending to the children of the nation if we let Yaya
remain President? We'll be telling them that Violence is the answer to
all our problems (remember thats how Yaya and his crew got to where they
are ) and that education
is irrelevant. These kids will grow up with this in mind and we will
forever remain in the millitary coup loop, setting our nation a century
behind the decade it already is.
Personally, I beleive lack of education is root of all our problems.
If Yaya and his regime were educated, they would have sought a better
solution to end the "corrupt Jawara regime", and beleive me there are
other ways !!
The gun has succeeded in temporarily scaring a lot of people to mend their
corrupt ways, and has certainly given others the power to rob our nation
of what remains.
When Yaya becomes a civilianPresident and (hopefully) no longer has a gun,
will the people continue to OBEY him? Remember, the people did not
choose Yaya and his people to 'rescue' them, they imposed themselves on
the people. And what did the people get from them? Violation of Human
rights, mysterior occurencies (Koro's death and Drug Scandal), More
corruption, No accountability and Transparency, and of
course, THE JULY 22nd ARCH!!!
I hope you reconsider your stance and re-evaluate the situation from an
educated person's point of view, and plse remember to call all twelve
members of your family to do the right thing for the children of the
nation by putting an end to the military regime. VOTE YAYA OUT!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Isatou Secka
Hi Sarian,
Note that the UPD was not founded to rejuvenate the former PPP. If most of
the former PPP members decide to support Darboe, what do you expect him to
do? I guess you are saying he should not welcome them. Remember the PPP
regime was ousted by the Junta, and also quite a number of its supporters
have suffered and are still suffering in their hands. Is'nt it obvious that
they would embrace anyone who is on the mission of their salvation? If you
look at the UPD executives, there is none that coud tell you that this
party is an offspring of the former PPP. Darboe has stood for justice and
equity both during the PPP and the present regime. He has never been
hipocritic nor opportunistic during any regime. He's alway stood on the
principle of equal justice.
Everyone has the right to support any candidate of his/her choice, but we
should not judge any candidate based on his supporters.
Numukunda
>Hi Mostafa,
>
>CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister
>but I am capable of expressing myself.
>
>Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and
>you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the
>former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,
>simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my
>part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him
>(if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara
>cronies and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the
>candidates had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I
>beleive will not be free and/or fair.
>
>Good day.
>
>Sarian
>
In my last posting I stated that Momodou and Aboubakarr now Presidential
candidate Lawyer Darboe graduated from St Augustine's in 1966. It should
have been 1965. Dr Momodou Darboe, please give us a verification of that
fact.
Thanks
Tony
GAMBIA-L:
I am providing this UDP campaign Timetable to help us be aware of
where UDP campaign activity is occuring. The copy I had was quite
illegible. I pretty much guessed the names of the towns. The towns
with an asterisk (*) by them means that I really had to take a wild
guess. All my usual cautionary notes apply.
Morro.
_______________________________________________________________________________
UDP COUNTRY-WIDE CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE
(SEPTEMBER 9TH-24TH 1996)
DATE TIME VENUE COMMENT
2 P.M.-7 P.M. BANJUL LUNCH 1-2:30 P.M.
1Oth Sept., 1996--Finalization of preparation for country-wide Tour
WEDNESDAY:
Sept. 11 9:00--11:00 Dasorio
10:30-11:15 Jiboro
11:30-12:30 Pirang
12:45-2:45 Faraba Banta
3:00--4:00 Kafuta LUNCH
4:30:-6:30 Bullock
6:30--7:00 Ndenban
NIGHT STOP SOMITA
THURSDAY:
Sept. 12 9:00--10:00 Somita
10:30-11:30 Sibanor
12:00-1:00 Bwiam
1:30---3:30 Sanajor LUNCH
4:00--5:00 Bondali
5:30--6:30 Sintet NIGHT STOP KENEBA
FRIDAY:
Sept. 13 9:00--1:00 Keneba
10:30-11:30 Karantaba
12:00-2:30 Manduni
3:00--4:00 Sankandi
4:30--5:30 Kwinala
6:30--7:30 Kaif NIGHT STOP SOMA
SATURDAY:
Sept. 14 9:00--10:00 Pakaliba
10:30-11:30 Barakunda
12:00-1:00 Burang
1:30--3:30 Jappino LUNCH
4:00--5:00 Soma
5:30-- Tour Departs
Soma Night Stop (Illegible)
SUNDAY:
Sept. 15 9:00--10:00 Kumuna
10:30-11:30 Nuimi ŽIllegible#240;
12:00-1:00 Faas Omar Saho
1:30--3:00 Kuntala LUNCH
3:00--4:00 Darsilami NIGHT STOP KEREWAN
MONDAY:
Sept. 16 9:00--10:00 Kerewan
10:30-11:30 Salikene
12:30-1:00 Kerr Pateh
1:30-2:30 Njebakunda
3:00-4:30 Bokunda LUNCH
5:00-6:00 Illiassa*
TUESDAY:
Sept. 17 9:00--10:00 Ngain Sanjal
11:30-11:30 Kaur
12:30-1:30 Panchang AND LUNCH
2:00--3:00 Hudduck
3:30--4:30 Kass Wollof*
5:00--6:00 Dinguirai
6:30--7:30 Kuntaur NIGHT STOP KUNTAUR
JAKABA/FULAKUNDA
WEDNESDAY:
Sept. 18 9:00--10:00 Jarumeh Koto
10:30-11:30 Kunting
12:00-1:00 Karansaba Wollof
1:30-3:00 Somi Mainda LUNCH AT FACHONKI*
4:00-5:00 Georgetown
6:00-7:30 Bansang NIGHT STOP
ŽMorro's Note:--Darboes
hometown#240;.
THURSDAY:
Sept. 19 9:00--10:00 Sare Bojo
10:30-11:30 Bakadaji
12:00-2:30 Gambisara LUNCH
3:00-4:30 Sabi
5:00-7:00 Basse AND NIGHT STOP
FRIDAY:
Sept. 20 9:30--10:30 Tajbatu
11:00-12:00 Misara
12:30--2:30 Diabugu
3:00---4:00 Jakunda
4:30---5:30 Dajakunda
6:00---7:00 Birifu NIGHT STOP BASSE*
SATURDAY:
Sept. 21 9:30--11:00 Sare Alfa (For Militants from Kantora)
11:30-1:00 Kundam*
2:00--3:00 Ganleh Manda
3:30--4:30 Boiram
5:00--7:30 Brikamaba LUNCH AND NIGHT STOP
SUNDAY:
Sept. 22 9:00--10:00 Kunding
10:30-11:30 Manut Fana*
12:00-1:00 Sotokoi
1:30--2:30 Mana
3:00--4:00 Katamina
4:30--7:00 Dankunka LUNCH & NIGHT STOP
MONDAY:
Sept 23 9:00--10:00 Brufut
11:30-12:30 Sukuta
1:30--3:30 Lamin
4:00--5:00 Mandinari
6:00--7:00 Nama Kunda
TUESDAY:
Sept. 24 9:00--11:00 Brikama
12:00-1:00 Gunjur
1:30--2:30 Sanyang
3:00--4:00 Jambur
5:00--7:00 Serekunda/Bakau (JOINT MEETING AT ONE
SITE)
END OF PROGRAM END OF PROGRAM END OF PROGRAM
________________________________________________________________________
PS:
The APRC is trying its best to start a violent conflict. It has
rescheduled some of its rallies to coincide with UDP rallies in the
same towns at the same time (and perhaps, same sites).
You can see how conflict is being manufactured.
Morro.
Hi Numukunda,
Whether or not he should welcome them is besides the point. Until he gets elected and prove me wrong, he doesn't have my support. Its very easy to slip into old habits and I would sure love to be wrong about this; but only time will tell.
Sarian
>
> Hi Sarian,
> Note that the UPD was not founded to rejuvenate the former PPP. If most of
> the former PPP members decide to support Darboe, what do you expect him to
> do? I guess you are saying he should not welcome them. Remember the PPP
> regime was ousted by the Junta, and also quite a number of its supporters
> have suffered and are still suffering in their hands. Is'nt it obvious that
> they would embrace anyone who is on the mission of their salvation? If you
> look at the UPD executives, there is none that coud tell you that this
> party is an offspring of the former PPP. Darboe has stood for justice and
> equity both during the PPP and the present regime. He has never been
> hipocritic nor opportunistic during any regime. He's alway stood on the
> principle of equal justice.
> Everyone has the right to support any candidate of his/her choice, but we
> should not judge any candidate based on his supporters.
> Numukunda
>
>
> >> >>
> >> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful
> >> >> Brothers and sisters,
> >> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become
> >> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly
> >> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.
> >> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,
> >> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say
> >> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I
> >> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what
> >> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners
> >> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about
> >> >> government and its organs.
> >> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei
> >> >> n have the following to say:
> >> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani
> >> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back
> >> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer
> >> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than
> >> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya
> >> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are
> >> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services
> >> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek
> >> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do
> >> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen
> >> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?
> >> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother
> >> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an
> >> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no
> >> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)
> >> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families
> >> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the
> >> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means
> >> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more
> >> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya
> >> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not
> >> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a
> >> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t
> >> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like
> >> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of
> >> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo
> >> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb
> >> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri
> >> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.
> >> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in
> >> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.
> >> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER
> >> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to
> >> >> the mother earth"
> >> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election
> >> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)
> >> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >
> >>
> >>
>
>
>
Isatou I believe your answer to the gentleman who asserted that education does
not matter in governance is a good one. By the same vein, his idea must not be
condemned in its totallity. His reasoning, if I understand it correctly stems
from the fact that Jammeh a new commer, was able to accomplish so much in the
little time he in power. This is exactly what Jammeh had in mind when h
he embarked on these projects. It was a calculated move and a mischievous
propaganda to win support of people such as the gentleman this response is
intended for. Most of these projects were in the five development plan and
awaiting implementation. Jammeh in a desperate attempt to gain popularity he
ordered the implementation of these projects regardless of funding or their
viability. Folks Jammehs moves are so obvious and plain that it does not take
a Rocket Scientist to discern the gimmicks from his development manifesto.
May I Conclude by stating once again that the common goal of all Gambians
should be to have a better Gambia and peel away all political differences.
The stakes are high and the country is burning under the leadership of inept
, inexperience and a sadistic fellow in Jammeh. It is a travesty and efforts
must be made to once again return to the tranquil atmosphere The Gambia is
known of in the past. Jammeh's record on human right is tragic and to my
dismay no one seems to writing on which is the most fundamental resource
any government can presearve for its citizens. Friends, the AFPRC'S RECORD
as awhole is RES IPS LOQUITURE.
SARIAN;
I dont get it. A survey of people "in Banjul"? How representative will
that be of the Gambian population to warrant saying "most of his supporters
are ....". I really dont understand your sampling method. And by the way my
apology for refering to you as Tony.
Mostafa
At 12:44 PM 9/18/96 -0700, you wrote:
>Hi Mostafa,
>
>CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister
but I am capable of expressing myself.
>
>Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and
you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the
former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,
simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my
part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him
(if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara cronies
and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidates
had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive will
not be free and/or fair.
>
>Good day.
>
>Sarian
>
>> TONY:
>> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have
>> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.
>> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is
>> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'
>> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man
>> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of
>> friendly,intellectual discourse.
>>
>> KAIRA NING HAIRA
>> MOSTAFA
>>
>>
>>
>>
>> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:
>> >Hi,
>> >
>> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we
>> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in
>> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being
>> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.
>> >
>> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other
>> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as
>> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to
>> vote for, by all means do that with your family.
>> >
>> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm
>> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity
>> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.
>> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal
>> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going
>> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a
>> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable
>> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good
>> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.
>> >
>> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the
>> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but
>> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most
>> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why
>> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with
>> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before
>> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an
opinion.
>> >
>> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that
>> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and
>> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise
>> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For
>> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of
>> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not
>> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if
>> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these
>> machines.
>> >
>> >Good day to all.
>> >
>> >Sarian
>> >
>> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996
>> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT
>> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
>> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
>> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members
>> >> X-To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>> >>
>> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful
>> >> Brothers and sisters,
>> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become
>> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly
>> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.
>> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,
>> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say
>> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I
>> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what
>> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners
>> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about
>> >> government and its organs.
>> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei
>> >> n have the following to say:
>> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani
>> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back
>> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer
>> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than
>> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya
>> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are
>> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services
>> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek
>> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do
>> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen
>> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?
>> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother
>> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an
>> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no
>> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)
>> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families
>> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the
>> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means
>> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more
>> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya
>> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not
>> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a
>> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t
>> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like
>> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of
>> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo
>> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb
>> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri
>> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.
>> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in
>> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.
>> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER
>> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to
>> >> the mother earth"
>> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election
>> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)
>> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.
>> >>
>> >>
>> >>
>> >>
>> >>
>> >>
>> >
>>
>>
>
Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 22:59:03 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSE
Message-ID: <199609190359.WAA115220@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
NJARAMA BALLA; SUNKU NING WA JOOY; DIKKO!!
At 09:27 PM 9/18/96 -0500, you wrote:
>Isatou I believe your answer to the gentleman who asserted that education does
>not matter in governance is a good one. By the same vein, his idea must not be
>condemned in its totallity. His reasoning, if I understand it correctly stems
>from the fact that Jammeh a new commer, was able to accomplish so much in the
>little time he in power. This is exactly what Jammeh had in mind when h
>he embarked on these projects. It was a calculated move and a mischievous
>propaganda to win support of people such as the gentleman this response is
>intended for. Most of these projects were in the five development plan and
>awaiting implementation. Jammeh in a desperate attempt to gain popularity he
>ordered the implementation of these projects regardless of funding or their
>viability. Folks Jammehs moves are so obvious and plain that it does not take
>a Rocket Scientist to discern the gimmicks from his development manifesto.
>
>May I Conclude by stating once again that the common goal of all Gambians
>should be to have a better Gambia and peel away all political differences.
>The stakes are high and the country is burning under the leadership of inept
>, inexperience and a sadistic fellow in Jammeh. It is a travesty and efforts
>must be made to once again return to the tranquil atmosphere The Gambia is
>known of in the past. Jammeh's record on human right is tragic and to my
>dismay no one seems to writing on which is the most fundamental resource
>any government can presearve for its citizens. Friends, the AFPRC'S RECORD
>as awhole is RES IPS LOQUITURE.
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 21:39:59 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members
Message-ID: <199609190439.VAA18589@thesky.incog.com>
Hi again,
I don't really care what you think about the Gambian population and their survey. You, as well as I don't presently live there, so we depend on the newspapers and word of mouth. Again I don't care what you think about my sampling method or whatever you may choose to call it. I say the guy doesn't have my support until I'm proven wrong and thats final. If you don't like it thats too bad. We are all striving for democracy and freedom of speech, but I'm not quite sure where you're heading. You have to remember that there are no rights or wrongs, If we knew it all we wouldn't be here today. Beleive in yourself and I mine. We want to build a better Gambia so lets not waste time hammering each others views and preferences.
BTW - apology accepted.
Sarian
> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 20:41:07 1996
> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 22:34:25 -0500
> From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> SARIAN;
> I dont get it. A survey of people "in Banjul"? How representative will
> that be of the Gambian population to warrant saying "most of his supporters
> are ....". I really dont understand your sampling method. And by the way my
> apology for refering to you as Tony.
> Mostafa
>
> At 12:44 PM 9/18/96 -0700, you wrote:
> >Hi Mostafa,
> >
> >CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister
> but I am capable of expressing myself.
> >
> >Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and
> you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the
> former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,
> simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my
> part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him
> (if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara cronies
> and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidates
> had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive will
> not be free and/or fair.
> >
> >Good day.
> >
> >Sarian
> >
> >> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 11:59:29 1996
> >> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500
> >> From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> >> Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members
> >> Mime-Version: 1.0
> >> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu
> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
> >>
> >> TONY:
> >> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have
> >> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.
> >> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is
> >> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'
> >> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man
> >> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of
> >> friendly,intellectual discourse.
> >>
> >> KAIRA NING HAIRA
> >> MOSTAFA
> >>
> >>
> >>
> >>
> >> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:
> >> >Hi,
> >> >
> >> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we
> >> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in
> >> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being
> >> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.
> >> >
> >> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other
> >> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as
> >> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to
> >> vote for, by all means do that with your family.
> >> >
> >> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm
> >> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity
> >> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.
> >> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal
> >> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going
> >> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a
> >> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable
> >> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good
> >> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.
> >> >
> >> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the
> >> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but
> >> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most
> >> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why
> >> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with
> >> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before
> >> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an
> opinion.
> >> >
> >> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that
> >> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and
> >> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise
> >> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For
> >> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of
> >> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not
> >> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if
> >> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these
> >> machines.
> >> >
> >> >Good day to all.
> >> >
> >> >Sarian
> >> >
> >> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996
> >> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT
> >> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
> >> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
> >> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> >> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members
> >> >> X-To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> >> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
> >> >>
> >> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful
> >> >> Brothers and sisters,
> >> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become
> >> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly
> >> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.
> >> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,
> >> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say
> >> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I
> >> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what
> >> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners
> >> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about
> >> >> government and its organs.
> >> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei
> >> >> n have the following to say:
> >> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani
> >> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back
> >> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer
> >> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than
> >> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya
> >> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are
> >> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services
> >> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek
> >> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do
> >> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen
> >> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?
> >> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother
> >> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an
> >> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no
> >> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)
> >> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families
> >> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the
> >> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means
> >> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more
> >> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya
> >> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not
> >> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a
> >> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t
> >> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like
> >> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of
> >> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo
> >> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb
> >> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri
> >> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.
> >> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in
> >> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.
> >> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER
> >> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to
> >> >> the mother earth"
> >> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election
> >> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)
> >> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >>
> >> >
> >>
> >>
> >
>
>
Sarian,
I find your argument a little bit bizarre why you don't want to support Lawyer
Darbo. For heaven's sake former PPP supporters are not Aliens or little
green men and women from Mars, they are Gambians like you and i. Nobody can
win elections in the Gambia without their support.
And besides Darbo has support from all 3 banned parties.
Am i reading into your line of argument that we should banish them from
Gambia's political scene because at one time or the other they supported
Jawara?.
I am sorry should this make any offence to you but there is more
to your reason than what you have just said. You are nonetheless 100% right
not to support Darbo, that is entirely your prerogative, but reasons given
for not supporting him should be sincere and straight to the point.
Thank you
Lang
You can now access the web site of Ghana Review International and read up
to the minute DAILY news and reviews about Ghana & the International
Communities absolutely FREE OF CHARGE.
Be a sport, try it NOW!!!
http://www.ghanareview.co.uk
PS:
Don't keep this good news to yourself. Pass it on. Spread the
word the world over.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@prodigy.com
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@prodigy.com
______________________________________________________________________________
Gambia-l:
Apparently, Mr. Darboe canceled his campaign stop yesterday
at his hometown Bansang. Jammeh and his crew
(re)scheduled themselves to be there at the same time.
Darboe will now make a stop in Bansang on Saturday.
On another note, I am not abosultely certain of this but I believe
the Observer newspaper is now reporting that the Malian (the Sissokou
person) was arrested in Geneva and the U.S. is seeking his
extradition. Sissokou was arrested some 3 weeks ago, I believe.
I also believe Jammeh had to cut short his campaign schedule
yesterday (apparently could not stop in Bansang) since he had to
rush back to Banjul because the FBI wanted to talk to him. It would
seem the Sissokou guy is singing like a bird about a lot of things.
May be Tombong can help us confirm the truth of falsity of this
information. I just want to put everyone on the right tracks
of inquiry.
Tombong: How about it old buddy?
Morro.
_______________________________________________________________________________
FORWARD
This note contains the Manifesto of the United Democratic Party
(UDP) which it intends to present as a policy guideline in the forth
coming Presidential/Parliamentary Elections. It is a statement of
intentions in respect to Socio-economic as well as institutional and
constitutional arrangements it proposes to put in place during its
term of office in the Second Republic. The party intends to be
identified with the pronouncements in this Manifesto the overall
aim of which is "The Transformation of The Gambia into a heaven
of peace and prosperity".
In this regard, major policy areas have been identified across the
board and are carefully examined to reflect their relevance to the
realization of the above objectives. They range from strengthening
democracy and good governance, security matters, economic
policies in which free market economy, trade liberalization and
monetary and fiscal reforms are its main focus as its economic
strategy, Agriculture and fisheries development, Education and
Health to infrastructural development to provide an enabling
environment for a balanced and sustainable economic growth and
development. A pragmatic foreign policy has also been
highlighted.
Reforms in the civil service have been mentioned and special
emphasis has been placed on National Unity, Social Justice, Poverty
Alleviations, economic management, enpowerment of women and
good governance. This is consistent with the UDP governments
thematic areas for development intervention. It is envisaged that
intervention in these thematic areas usher in national unity, social
justice and more important fundamental and positive changes in
attitude. Mention has also been made of drug abuse and programs
envisaged for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.
The transformation of The Gambia into a heaven of peace and
prosperity through the realization of our economic objectives for a
balanced and sustainable economic growth and self-reliance is the
hallmark of our national policy. in our view this will guarantee
Poverty Alleviation through an uplifting in our agricultural
productivity, industrialization of the economy and the development
of the country. Consequently, UDP is determined to mobilize all
resources both internal and external for the fullest development of
the country. We have opted for a free market economy point of
departure in our economic strategy. We are determined that with
the cooperation of our development partners we will achieve this
goal of improving the well-being of The Gambian people. The
potential is available and in place and we are not wanting in will
and determination to forge ahead.
I. INTRODUCTION
We the people of The Gambia have arrived at a cross roads. The
transition period has come to an end and the military, contrary to its
initial promises, have declared their desire to perpetuate themselves
in office. The choice that we have to make is clear; a military
government disguised in civilian costume and a genuine democratic
civilian government. The Gambia needs a government with a clear
sense of direction and purpose, a government with appropriate
policies to place The Gambia among the progressive nations of the
world. We will provide such a government.
Important though is the choice between policies, these elections are
also a choice between values; at the heart of our conviction is the
belief in the freedom of the individual. We believe that for freedom
to have real meaning, standards of public service must be high and
widely accessible.
That the rights of the individual, like all others in a free society, are
the same for all men and women irrespective of age, ethnic origin
and class.
Finally for these rights and responsibilities to be exercised fully and
fairly, the government of The Gambia must work hard to promote
the well-being of The Gambian people by adequately supporting
initiative, research and innovation, the improvement of skills,
infrastructural and industrial development.
Guided by these values, we will make The Gambia more
competitive, productive, and just; more secure against crime, and
more conscious of the danger of environmental degradation. The
government must serve the whole nation; we will provide such
government.
The realities of current world order require that government provide:
a stable economic environment that lays a firm emphasis on
productive investment in both the public and private sectors,
education and training to develop the skills of the young people and
adults.
The UDP will implement these policies as vital for improvement in
the living standards of the people. We have confidence in our
country and its peoples. We want to create a society to provide
equal opportunity for and promote development of the peoples
potentials and the exercise of their rights. We will therefore
introduce institutional and other changes that will give renewed
vigor to our democracy.
These policies will demonstrate our practical commitment to
freedom. We will strive to revive a cordial relationship with our
neighbors, in particular Senegal; strengthen our participation in
ECOWAS, OAU, the Commonwealth of Nations and the United
Nations. We will respect and implement the UN Charter, and the
African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, and all other
treaties ratified by The Gambia.
It is time for change, time for a fresh start, a new beginning in our
lives and in the life of our country. The choice is clear: A military
government would mean the perpetuation of economic stagnation,
political isolation and a repressive social environment. The military
in Africa have proved beyond doubt what they are capable of doing
while in government. They have no policies which would mean
sustained development, better health care or improved educational
standards.
A UDP government will give a fresh start to The Gambia. It will
mean action to rebuild confidence, fair taxation and incentives for
enterprise and support for essential services. It will mean greater
freedom, security and opportunity.
STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY AND GOOD
GOVERNANCE
Abraham Lincoln in 1863 described Democracy as Government of
the people by the people and for the people. We are committed to
the concept of a representative democracy in which people choose
based on an informed decisions who they want to represent them
and defend their interests and conduct the affairs of state on their
behalf.
Commitment to Democracy and Human Rights
The UDP has fundamental belief in and is committed to democracy
and respect for human rights. There can be no sustained and
meaningful development in the absence of genuine democracy. The
people of this country have an inalienable right to participate in the
decision-making process of all issues affecting their lives and the
condition of their existence.
Fraud, waste and embezzlement are absolutely no reasons for the
seizure, abuse and demolition of the rights of the citizens of this
country or any other country. All citizens of The Gambia must be
treated equally as human beings in the eyes of the law.
Everyone has the fundamental right to be listened to and to be heard
when accused or found to be in breach of the law. UDP will ensure
the establishment of an independent judiciary as the executive
Žillegible wordð law to take all legal actions necessary to preserve
the rights and privileges of the society.
We are strongly committed to the protection of the rights of the
citizen at all times as reflected in the constitution of The Gambia,
the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights and
similar legal instruments that seek to protect the individual against
the might of the state. We will also give full support to the
strengthening of the democratic institutions in the country. These
will include
I. Political Parties
Political parties will be recognized as the vehicles for expressing the
political will and aspirations of the citizens. As one of the pillars of
democratic practice, political parties shall provide the necessary
framework for the effective participation of the citizenry in the
political process. We shall support and encourage the operations of
a multi-party environment that will subscribe to the process of
effecting a change in government. Any law that seeks to restrict the
operations of such political parties shall be abrogated. As
important agencies in the political educational process the UDP
government shall provide support to political parties in carrying out
their political and civic education programs.
II. The Press
The press has a particularly important role to play in strengthening
democracy. It has the responsibility of informing and educating the
citizens as well as the government on the concerns, needs and
possibilities of the ship of state. To fulfill this role effectively calls
an active press and committed journalists whether from the public
or private sector.
We will support and encourage a free press as a pillar of
democracy. We will abolish all unjustified restrictions on the press.
We shall also ensure that individual privacy and personal
information are protected for all citizens.
III. Civic Education
Civic education can only take place effectively in an atmosphere
devoid of authoritarianism. We will encourage and support civic
education through the national committees, the schools and the
political parties so that the citizens can play a more active and
enlightened role in the political development of the country. An
enlightened population will be a bulwark against political abuse
power and a defense against military interference in politics.
IV. Judiciary
We shall equip the judiciary to expedite cases and more importantly
allow the courts and commissions to undertake their work with
impartiality without the inference of the legislature and executive.
With regard to the Commissions of inquiries set-up by the AFPRC
we welcome their existence and the outcomes of their proceedings
will be respected. However, we are committed in the name of
justice to providing all people who feel unjustly treated an
opportunity to appeal before an independent judicial commission
for a review of their cases.
V. The Security of The Gambia
The role of the armed forces, police and other security agents is to
defend the Sovereignty of the country and maintain peace and
stability for all citizens.
We will provide adequate resources and needed equipment for the
defense of the country. The police force will be strengthened to
deal with crime and drug trafficking that is becoming a national
embarrassment.
We will provide improved military and other training facilities to
allow the army to play a useful role in the development process
during peace time.
GETTING THE ECONOMY MOVING
The Gambia successfully implemented a number of bold macro-
economic policies in the latter half of the 1980s that have released
the productive sectors of the economy from crippling control of the
Government. The liberalization of the economy and the
encouragement of private sector development constitute a
necessary first step on the road to economic growth. The UDP is
fully committed to economic liberalism and support s the macro-
economic policy reforms already undertaken with the support of the
World Bank and IMF.
Economic Policy and Management
Our Economic policy shall be based on a free market principle
which will aim to secure Žillegible wordð economic growth through
private sector initiative and development. The UDP government
will provide a sound economic environment using prudent fiscal
and monetary policies that will aim to achieve the following:
I. Taxation
The Current subjective nature of Gambian tax policies giving rise to
uncertainties and demotivation for investment and private sector
initiative will be reviewed.
This Žillegible wordð the current level of taxation for both
individuals and companies. The tax asylum and laws shall
be reviewed full and consolidated to provide the highest
level of motivation for savings and investments to generate
growth. In particular:
-the Žillegible wordð tax of D50,000 for agricultural
enterprise is serious impediment for development in
that sector and we shall remove such levies;
-the high level of operational fees and rates charges
on hotels and businesses serve as a disincentive for
development of industrial and business properties
and shall be reviewed downwards;
-the sales tax on insurance premiums goes on to
aggravate the already very low savings position of
the country and the UDP will exempt insurance
premiums so as to encourage the development of the
insurance industry and guarantee capital
accumulation for investment.
II. Monetary Policy
The object of our monetary policy will be to encourage investment
and reduce inflation in the economy. The capacity of the Central
Bank to manage and direct the monetary policy of the economy
shall be enhanced.
The regulation and supervision of the Financial Services
sector shall be encouraged to ensure its efficient and prudent
operation and maximize protection of depositors
funds.
A full liberal Exchange Rate Policy shall be maintained.
Private Sector
We fully recognize the potentials of the private sector as an engine
for economic growth. We shall support and encourage their
activities through the provision of an enabling environment with
minimum government intervention.
Small Business Development
The culture of small business development is not new to The
Gambia. Our priority will be to strengthen institutional support for
this sector. In this regard we will work with the relevant agencies
and organizations in the country; we shall update current sectoral
surveys and a small business award scheme will be initiated to
encourage competition.
Promoting Investment
We shall place a special emphasis on the promotion of investment by
providing the necessary tax and other incentives. Investment in the
service sector as well as other sectors that are labor intensive shall
be encouraged. The current bureaucratic procedures encountered
by investors in the processing of claims under the Development Act
shall be streamlined and simplified to eliminate subjectivity and
uncertainty.
A special investment promotion body shall be established for the
implementation of an aggressive investment policy aimed at
bringing direct foreign investment, encourage the local enterprise
initiative and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise.
Power Supply
Power supply remains a major constraint in our development. We
need power for industries, hotels and houses yet we know
electricity to be unavailable or where available it is irregular and
expensive.
We shall increase the generating capacity and thus the supply of
electricity, improve the quality of service in distribution and
management and to reduce the high cost of electricity charge to
industry and domestic consumers. This policy will improve the
competitiveness of Gambian industry.
The current policy of charging duty on generation fuel shall be
revised with a view to exempting it from all direct taxes.
Human Resources Development and Employment
Our policy will be to invest in the human resources to provide the
necessary skilled labor force required to our economic take-off.
Employers will be obliged to invest a minimum amount in training
their own work force to make a contribution to the national training
effort. People will be trained to acquire skills relevant to every
aspect of the economy--agriculture, manufacturing, trade and
service industries.
We shall give women real and equal opportunity to work and all
employees will be given equal rights and status under the law.
Civil Service
The civil service is the largest institution in the country. It has gone
through a lot of changes that has Žillegible wordð it of its drive and
efficiency. In this present state it needs rehabilitation and
reorientation to enable it to cope with the new demands of society,
business and industry.
Employment
The UDP government will provide an enabling environment for
employment creation. In this regard the reforms envisaged in the
agriculture as well as anticipated investment in manufacturing and
tourism will lead to the creation of new jobs especially for young
people. A culture of self-employment will also be promoted.
Transport and Communications
For a vibrant and sustainable economic development business
people need good roads and reliable communication facilities. The
road and communication conditions of The Gambia today are
unacceptable. The road networks have remained all the time largely
seasonal; the radio hardly covers the entire country satisfactorily.
The UDP government will open up the country by developing a
road reconstruction program which will provide permanent all-
season roads for business and communities. Radio and
telecommunication services will be upgraded and given greater
autonomy in programming and operations.
Banjul International Airport and Seaport shall be developed to
maintain the Gateway Concept for The Gambia. Government,
international donors and private sector partners will be encouraged
to participate in order to realize this great dream.
INCREASING PRODUCTIVITY IN AGRICULTURE
One of the important handicaps to our development is low
productivity, especially in agricultural sector where the
overwhelming majority of the population is engaged. Raising the
productivity of the farmers would help raise, not only the living
standards thereby reducing poverty, but also create a healthy and
well-off rural population who will provide an important domestic
market.
1. We will develop a national agricultural policy to tackle the
low productivity and address the constraints faced by our farmers.
This will lead to programs and actions in the following areas:
I. Increasing the yield of the land under cultivation.
This will require improved technological packages and
efficient extension services. Timely access to credit and
other related inputs will be encouraged.
II. Increasing the land areas under cultivation. This
will entail bringing more land under cultivation. In this
regard we shall pursue an active policy of more swamp
lands for rain-fed rice cultivation through the construction
of dams and other protective structures against salination.
III. Improved Credit Services. Access to credit is an
important determinant in creasing productivity. Today the
credit needs of farmers have not been addressed
satisfactorily. We shall develop a differentiated and
responsive credit system that addresses the various credit
needs of the various categories of the farming community.
Provision of Agricultural Inputs. The UDP government will
take bold and innovative steps to ensure that agricultural
inputs are delivered on a timely basis and in adequate
quantities to farmers at reasonable prices. The party will
address issues relating to farmers at the grassroots level by
providing back-up support services in the form of training
and other incentives
IV. Marketing Services. Increased productivity will
require market outlets. A network of markets will need to
be developed especially for the food crops and horticultural
produce that will ensure fair prices for the products. We
shall encourage and support development of such markets at
national, sub-regional and international levels.
V. Research and Development. We will develop
effective programs to improve on the quality and yield of
produce. The successful result of these research shall be
introduced nationwide through extension services.
VI. Institutional Reforms and Adaptation. To support
the objective of greater agricultural productivity, the
institutions in the agricultural sector will be reviewed and
adapted to face the new challenges. In this respect The
Gambia cooperative Union shall be reorganized and
strengthened. The divisional branches shall also be
strengthened with greater autonomy in the discharge of their
duties.
VII. The Soil and Water Management Unit (SWMU)
shall be upgraded and expanded with the object of opening
more land for rain-fed rice and irrigation cultivation in
supporting the policy of food security.
VIII. Agricultural Diversification. Agricultural
diversification provides another opportunity to raise farm
income. In addition to the traditional tree crops, we shall
promote the introduction of improved varieties of fruits trees
and vegetables. The planting of these trees will not only
guarantee revenue but also improve the vegetation cover.
Fisheries
The UDP government fully recognizes the potential of this sub-
sector both in terms of food and foreign exchange earning and shall
implement appropriate policies for its sustainable development.
DEVELOPING EDUCATION AND SCHOOLS
Education, both as a basic right of an individual and a means of
achieving a personal fulfillment, will be a major policy objective.
Furthermore education is closely related to the economy as it is a
major partner in development. in view of this the development of
our human resources through education and training is a necessary
step in achieving economic growth and development.
We believe that the development of our human resources can
contribute to the attainment of such objectives as poverty
alleviation, social and economic development. We are committed
to proving universal access to primary education, and improve the
intake for secondary and vocational education. This will ensure the
full participation of all groups in society in the process of economic
growth and development in line with our national programs of skills
training and development.
Provision of Quality Basic Education
The current education policy shall be regularly reviewed with the
objective of providing quality basic primary education for all
Gambian children with improved teaching standards and material
resources.
The conditions of teachers shall be improved to attract more
Gambians to the teaching profession particularly in the middle and
high schools.
Secondary Education
We shall increase and consolidate the number and quality of
secondary schools in the country to give an increased level of
opportunity for children passing the primary school level
examinations. Our objective is to minimize and eventually
eliminate the waste of potential skills through drop-outs because of
insufficient secondary schools national qualified teachers.
Tertiary Education
Tertiary education shall be fully supported but a more
comprehensive and thought out university development program
that addresses our needs shall be developed instead of the current
ad-hoc arrangement. We shall have policy of promoting vocational
and skills training needs of the economy.
YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURAL DEVELOPMENT
It is our belief that the Gambian youths have great potentials that
need to be explored and developed as resource for our national
development. The current pathetic state of neglect of these sectors
which we consider a vital industry that positively impact on other
sectors will be addressed. We shall review and revive the National
Youth Policy with a view to giving the youths of our country a
more meaningful opportunity to participate and compete in the
world arena.
-give the youth a much better opportunity to participate fully
in the decision-making process by strengthening the
independence and democratic operation of the Federations.
-improve and expand the arena available for sporting
activity. It is important that every administrative region has
at least a standard functional sporting field.
-we will give sports the resources and recognition it
deserves and encourage other participators to contribute.
-we shall identify and prioritize national sporting activities
in order to optimize the use of available resources.
-The UDP will formulate comprehensive cultural policies
and programs to enhance our cultural heritage in all its
aspects.
HEALTH AND POPULATION
Over the past year The Gambia has developed a very good primary
health care system. Our party shall consolidate the achievements in
this system and actively promote reproductive and preventative
health initiatives. We shall encourage family planning,
immunization of children and promote sound environmental
management in order to improve the overall health of the
population.
HEALTH AND POPULATION
Over the past year The Gambia has developed a very good primary
health care system. Our party shall consolidate the achievements in
this system and actively promote reproductive and preventative
health initiatives. We shall encourage family planning,
immunization of children and promote sound environmental
management in order to improve the overall health of the
population.
Another important constraint in the health sector is the extent of the
centralization of health services in the greater Banjul area. In
keeping with the Bamako Initiative, health administration and
financial management needs to be decentralized at divisional levels
to allow greater participation of the community in the health
management and delivery system. The UDP shall carry out a
systematic decentralization program of the health management and
personnel to ensure accessible and affordable health services to
Gambians.
Drug Abuse and Control
The UDP recognizes the danger drugs pose to our society and
economy. We shall prepare appropriate policy measures to prevent
drug abuse and institute rehabilitation of drug addicts.
PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT
Currently The Gambia faces serious environment problems which
range from natural resources degradation to the disposal of
household waste in the urban and peri-urban areas. Erosion
especially along the river banks and the marine coastline, pose a
serious threat to the infrastructure and human settlements.
The UDP views these environmental problems as serious requiring
a more focused and concerted effort on the part of Government to
ensure ecological balance and rational exploitation of our natural
resources.
Improving Waste Management and Sanitation
The current population of the greater Banjul area is about 300,000
and growing at a rate of Žillegible figuresð % per annum. The large
amount of waste especially household waste and other non-
biodegradable substances, calls for an improved collection as well
as disposal system to ensure that no hazard threatens the people
and their environment.
In the rural areas, it is anticipated that the 50% of the rural
population have access to the most rudimentary sanitation facilities.
The implications of this in regard to communicable diseases is
serious. The UDP shall promote the improvement of waste
management as well as improve the sanitation facilities in the rural
areas.
Rural Water Supply
The various rural water supply programs in the past have improved
rural water supply in terms of the provision of concrete-lined and
covered well fitted with hand pumps. The various programs came
to a halt after 1994 after the military take-over. In spite of the
good work undertaken in all these programs, 80% of the rural
population are still without any safe drinking water. The UDP
consider water supply in the rural areas a national priority that will
be reviewed and strengthened, as appropriate.
TOWARDS SOCIAL JUSTICE
The UDP strongly believes in social justice. It shall therefore strive
constantly to ensure that disparities in economic and social
conditions are reduced in the interest of social justice and harmony.
The UDP shall adopt a systematic policy to improve the social
conditions of the disadvantaged groups in our society who are
largely farmers, women, urban unemployed etc. by narrowing the
gap in the life chances, employment opportunities and real incomes.
We shall in this regard insist on the following priority issues:
Poverty Alleviation
It is estimated that 60% of The Gambian population suffer from
absolute poverty. In terms of food poverty about 65% of The
Gambian population are food poor. What is particularly lamentable
is that women constitute the majority of this deprived segment of
the population. The UDP is therefore committed to collaborate
with development partners in embarking on poverty eradication
programs with particular emphasis on the production of adequate
food. Of equal importance, is the development of cottage
industries and medium scale enterprises. In this regard, emphasis
will be placed on income generating employment opportunities,
establishment of skill centers and the development of national
capacity for employment creation.
The UDP is equally committed to providing sound health for all
Gambians with particular emphasis on safe motherhood, family
planning, child survival, proper nutrition, control of common
endemic diseases, health promotion, protection and provision of
essential drugs and vaccines. The ultimate objective is to, amongst
other things, provide the environment for a reduction in infant and
maternal mortality rates while simultaneously ensuring significant
improvements in the quality of services as well as their efficiently,
effectiveness and sustainability. In the context of education, the
UDP will solicit the assistance of NGOs and self-help communities,
organizations to the educational system.
Area councils will be involved in educational investment decisions.
parents will be expected to contribute within their means to the cost
of childrens schooling through user charges. The importance of
the contribution of technical and vocational training to the economy
will continue to be recognized through the provision of adequate
financing and support to the sector.
UDP will foster the autonomy of the national training institutions
through a policy of decentralization, which will allow them to seek
their own solutions to their problems and to forge closer links with
the labor markets. By the same token, UDP will place emphasis on
non-formal education as a means of assisting early school leavers,
women and adults in need of marketable skills. The UDP will
equally facilitate the development of national capacities to initiate
and manage programs as well as projects at local community and
national levels.
PROTECTING WOMEN AND CHILDREN
Women and children constitute of the most vulnerable groups in our
society and they experience the more acute forms of socials ills of
society such s poverty and deprivation. In the interest of social
justice and harmony the constraints faced by these groups need to
be addressed as a national priority.
We are committed to protecting all the rights of women and
children and increase the level of opportunity for them to
participate in our national development.
EXTERNAL RELATIONS
We are living today in a very small world where the
interdependency of national has been so great. In this simple big
family no one nation can afford to stand all by itself. This is even
more true in the case of small nations to which external relations
provide a further strength to national independence and
sovereignty. We shall strive to maintain and project the
independence of The Gambia and protect and promote Gambian
interests in all international fora in keeping with our constitution
and the rights and aspirations of the Gambian people.
We shall encourage and support friendship and understanding with
all nations in support of democracy and in the promotion of human,
social and economic rights of all people. The UDP shall strive for
The Gambia to gain the respect and admiration it has lost in the
international community.
Good Neighborliness in the Sub-Region
We the UDP shall endeavor to maintain good fraternal relations
with all countries in the sub-region particularly with Senegal with
which we share an unparalleled affinity in all aspects of our
existence. It shall be our policy to work with them to establish a
framework for regular consultation to review relations between the
two countries with special attention on any difficulties that may
arise.
Regional, Sub-Regional and International Organizations
The UDP strongly believes in regional and sub-regional cooperation
in the interest of peace, stability and development. The existing
regional and sub-regional organizations such as ECOWAS, provide
a valuable framework for the realization of greater integration and
development within the sub-region.
We believe ECOWAS needs to be strengthened and given
necessary resources to perform its mission objectives.
With respect the plethora of small sub-regional and regional
organizations that in many cases duplicate each others efforts, it
shall be our policy to seek to reduce the number of such
organizations in the interest of efficiency and resource saving.
As regards international organizations such as the IOC, UN, GATT,
Commonwealth, World Bank and IMF we shall continue to play an
active part to promote Gambian interest in these organizations.
Partnership With Donors
The Gambia has depended al lot on the generous assistance of the
donor community in pursuit of its development objectives. Without
their assistance the country would have been a lot poorer than it is
today. The UDP shall build on the support of our development
partners within the context of a renewed national commitment to
serving the interest of the Gambian people.
PLEDGE
We as party pledge ourselves to the presentation and protection of
the principles of democratic pluralism and the Rule of Law. We
consider these principles as the fundamental basis for the Socio-
economic development of our nation. Through this pledge, we
invite the Gambian people to join us to put an end forever, to
Militocracy and its manifestation. A hand of solidarity to all
Gambians to join us create a bright prosperous and pluralistic
society second to none in the continent.
END OF MANIFESTO END OF MANIFESTO END OF MANISFESTO
Gambia-l:
Apparently, Mr. Darboe canceled his campaign stop yesterday
at his hometown Bansang. Jammeh and his crew
(re)scheduled themselves to be there at the same time.
Darboe will now make a stop in Bansang on Saturday.
On another note, I am not abosultely certain of this but I believe
the Observer newspaper is now reporting that the Malian (the Sissokou
person) was arrested in Geneva and the U.S. is seeking his
extradition. Sissokou was arrested some 3 weeks ago, I believe.
I also believe Jammeh had to cut short his campaign schedule
yesterday (apparently could not stop in Bansang) since he had to
rush back to Banjul because the FBI wanted to talk to him. It would
seem the Sissokou guy is singing like a bird about a lot of things.
May be Tombong can help us confirm the truth of falsity of this
information. I just want to put everyone on the right tracks
of inquiry.
Tombong: How about it old buddy?
Morro.
Gambia-l:
My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):
(1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide
(2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the
entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation
(3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up
charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.
(4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.
I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!
Peace!
Amadou
Gambia-l:
I don't intend to devote too much energy discussing whether or not the
Jawara regime was very corrupt. The record speaks for itself.
But to justify the regime's ineptitude in dealing with the problem with
the argument that "Gambia wasn't equipped enough to deal with most white-
collar crimes" seems far-fetched to me. After more than three decades of
independence should we still be pointing fingers at the "toubab" for not
leaving us the necessary mechanisms to deal effectively with corruption?
And what does it say about the ancien regime if we can only point to "some
successful prosecutions of some cooperative staff some years ago" despite
the systemic character of embezzlement under Jawara? What about the vast
majority of cases, particularly those involving individuals with political
and kinship ties to the leadership? In view of the highly selective nature
of prosecutions, let us know the criteria used to determine cases to be
prosecuted.
I have not yet read B.B. Dabo's interview, but I don't think that guy can
be trusted anymore given his back-pedalling between Jawara and Jammeh.
As for the forthcoming elections, I can only say that Jammeh is simply
tantalizing the Gambian electorate--making us believe we can actually
vote him out of office. At the end of it all, he will remain in power.
Let's focus on how to end Jammeh's grip on power!
Peace!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
------------------------------
Morro:
I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesame
thing, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in The
Gambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOL
conducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidy
ought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's just
a baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.
On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of the
way convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financial
contribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our small
community in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we will
raise more money this week-end for this effort.
Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for our
party/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free to
support the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a party
or candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try to
convince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support Lawyer
Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person for
not supporting your choice candidate.
Morro:
I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesame
thing, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in The
Gambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOL
conducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidy
ought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's just
a baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.
On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of the
way convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financial
contribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our small
community in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we will
raise more money this week-end for this effort.
Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for our
party/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free to
support the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a party
or candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try to
convince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support Lawyer
Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person for
not supporting your choice candidate.
------------------------------
Morro:
I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesame
thing, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in The
Gambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOL
conducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidy
ought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's just
a baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.
On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of the
way convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financial
contribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our small
community in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we will
raise more money this week-end for this effort.
Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for our
party/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free to
support the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a party
or candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try to
convince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support Lawyer
Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person for
not supporting your choice candidate.
Bye
Sarjo
p.s.
Collegues I apologize for not signing the first copy of this letter. I was
in a rush to go to President Clinton's rally in Tacoma, WA and I forgot to
sign my letter.
Hi folks,
I think we all know how frightenly accurate Amadou's predictions
are. I would however beg to disagree on the reaction to a Jammeh's
"landslide" victory. I think the reaction would be violent in nature; a
group of citizens vs. the GNA.
The conclusion above is inevitable if you consider some factors:
Firstly, Gambians of influence and financial werewithal have
expressed their opinions that it is IMPOSSIBLE to remove Jammeh
peacefully.
Secondly, the Gambian people have tasted violence and have lost
their innocence: recent events testify to this.
Thirdly, and most importantly, and as Mandela said, "the oppressor
determines the method of opposition". Jammeh is increasingly cornering
the country to the point that the only way people would be able to dissent
would be to do so violently. This combined with Jammeh's nativist appeal
to tribalism make a repeat of Liberia almost inevitable.
And no, I am not planning to be a guerilla anytime soon and I
abhor violence of any sort. The above are merely how I think things are
likely to turn out.
May I be wrong.
-Abdou.
------------------------------
Hi Brothers & Sisters:
Like Abdou, I will like thank Morro for giving us access to Mr. Darboe's speech. I found it
very impressive. I like the idea of an independent judicial system as well as leaving most
of the public companies in private hands; Gam TV, Gambia Airways, the then GPTC, to
name a few.
Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:24:08 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: On the current issue
Message-ID: <199609191824.LAA18842@thesky.incog.com>
Hi,
May I remind you all that I don't owe any reasons/explainations whatsoeveras to not supporting Darboe or any other candidate, nor should I be sincere or straightforward to the point. You just contradicted yourself when you said its my perogative to witheld support, because if thats the case andit better me, then why should I have to give any reasons at all or be sincere. See Sarjo's posting:
>We can try to convince each other to support one candidate over the other>(support Lawyer Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning
>the other person for not supporting your choice candidate.
This makes more sense to me than trying to condemn/intimidate me. I'm very stubborn/hard headed and not easily intimidated, once my mind is made upthats that. Try convincing people in a more appropriate and friendly manner than the route you choose, even that doesn't guarantee compliance/change of heart but aleast it'll make the debate more friendly than intimidating. All these attacks will make me more determine to withhold my support but unlike Buba, I will not tell/ask my family not to vote for Darboe cuz thats a decision that one has to independently make regardless of influence from family members and friends. Pay close attention to Amadou's prediction.
>(1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide
>(2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the
entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation
>(3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up
charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.
>(4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.
Like him I hope hes wrong but given the history of the AFPRC, that is morethan likely to happen and if thats the case we're in for a bigger problem in Gambia. Let's devote the energy someplace that is more worthwile than resort to intimidation and condemnation.
Good day to all and don't let my posting upset you, if it does, simply hitthe delete button, its called freedom of speech/expression.
Sarian
> From L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Thu Sep 19 02:25:51 1996
> Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:20:01 BST
> From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: RE: On the current issue
> X-To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Sarian,
>
> I find your argument a little bit bizarre why you don't want to support Lawyer
> Darbo. For heaven's sake former PPP supporters are not Aliens or little
> green men and women from Mars, they are Gambians like you and i. Nobody can
> win elections in the Gambia without their support.
> And besides Darbo has support from all 3 banned parties.
> Am i reading into your line of argument that we should banish them from
> Gambia's political scene because at one time or the other they supported
> Jawara?.
>
> I am sorry should this make any offence to you but there is more
> to your reason than what you have just said. You are nonetheless 100% right
> not to support Darbo, that is entirely your prerogative, but reasons given
> for not supporting him should be sincere and straight to the point.
> Thank you
> Lang
>
>
Message-ID: <199609192117.RAA06206@aspen>
Folks,
Wednesday night I tried to send this message without success due to some disconnection. I hope the content is still relevant to Gambia-l discussion.
Malanding
> From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Sep 18 23:27:21 1996
> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 23:27:20 -0400
> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
>
> A copy of an editor buffer of your file "/tmp/snd.25263"
> was saved when the editor was killed.
> This buffer can be retrieved using the "recover" command of the editor.
> An easy way to do this is to give the command "vi -r /tmp/snd.25263".
> This works for "edit" and "ex" also.
>
Wednesday night I tried to send this message without success due to some disconnection. I hope the content is still relevant to Gambia-l discussion.
Malanding
Perhaps we ought to be concerned about who should lead the Gambia into
the 21st century. However, we should not expect all members of the
list and for that matter every Gambian to agree on one candidate.
Diversity is what democracy is all about. My concern is the list
is losing focus when party politics is given too much time. Many
would agree that this election should not be about personalities but
ideas and principles. The fundamental question at the heart of the
matter is that do we accept the military and reward them for "all what
they have done for us"? Or do we reject them and send them back to
barracks for setting such a bad presidence? By voting for them we are
telling them that we have not only accepted the method they used to
get to power but also agree with them regarding their review of the
constitution. Likewise if we reject them in favor of civility and rule
of law we may prevent others who may be tempted into forming a third
republic.
If our debate on Gambia-l is to be meaningful we may have to set aside
personality differences and focus on substance. PDOIS, UDP or whatever
are all aspiring for the same thing, peaceful transfer of power
through constitutional means. That concept will always be around
whether it is Darbo or Jatta. On the other hand we will always have
some who will always prefer the "big-fish land" as the Mandigoes will
call it.
Malanding
pros and cons of these two stands.
Have a good night.
Malanding
~
DURBAN, South Africa - Apartheid-era Defense Minister Magnus
Malan's lawyers admitted he helped set up paramilitary units,
but said he could not have foreseen they allegedly would
massacre 13 people. Malan and 15 others are are on trial for the
slaughter of the people -- six of them children aged between
four and 10 -- in 1987 KwaMakutha township near the east coast
city of Durban.
NAIROBI, Kenya - American Ambassador Prudence Bushnell put
trade at the top of her agenda in Kenya in her first formal
function and Kenyan officials told her to limit her political
involvement only to an advisory role. Kenyan government
officials have peristently criticised Smith Hempstone, U.S.
ambassador in the run-up to multi-party polls in 1992, for what
they perceived as interference in Kenya's internal affairs and
taking sides with opposition groups.
BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundian Foreign Minister Luc
Rukingama called on regional African governments to lift their
economic sanctions, which he said were helping Hutu rebels
fighting the military-led Tutsi government. Regional leaders
imposed sanctions on landlocked Burundi July 31 in an attempt to
force Tutsi military leader Pierre Buyoya, who seized power in a
July 25 army coup, on to agree to peace negotiations with rebels
of the Hutu majority.
NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan economic reformer Micah Cheserem
said improved trade with the West, not aid, was needed if
Africa's starving were to be fed. Cheserem, governor of the
central Bank of Kenya and credited with Kenya's pursuing radical
economic reforms since 1993, said the continent had become
accustomed to Western aid and the result was an unsustainable
external debt. ``We do not want aid that we cannot pay back, we
need to improve two-way trade.''
BANJUL, Gambia - Gambia's United Democratic Party, whose
candidate is widely seen as the main election rival to military
coup leader Yahya Jammeh, said that 12 of its supporters had
been arrested in the past three days. Sidia Sagnia, UDP senior
administrative secretary, told Reuters that party members
campaiging for lawyer Ousainou Darboe in the Sept. 26
presidential election had been harassed and intimidated by the
army and security forces.
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - Donors at a pledging meeting in
Geneva agreed to give Sierra Leone $212 million for post-war
reconstruction and rehabilitation. The amount meets the target
set by the government for Sierra Leone's short-term needs to
cope with the ravages of a five-year civil war that has wrecked
its mining economy.
NAIROBI, Kenya - The International Criminal Tribunal on
Rwanda said it expected to postpone the start of the trial of
its first Rwandan suspect charged with genocide.
ABUJA, Nigeria - A U.N. mission met Nigeria's foreign
minister to try to ease tension between the country and Cameroon
over their rival claims to a peninsula in the oil-rich Gulf of
Guinea. The two African nations have clashed sporadically on the
Bakassi peninsula with heavy loss of lives on both sides.
LAGOS, Nigeria - At least 2,000 Nigerians have been deported
from neighboring Benin for entering the tiny French-speaking
country illegally.
ACCRA, Ghana - President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana will face
two challengers in December when he stands for a second and
final four-year term as president, the deputy head of the
Electoral Commission said.
Amadou:
Here is the damage (self-inflicted) caused to your known positions
by the cryptic reference to B. B. Darboe as a back-pedaller between
Jawara and Jammeh:
1. You have always referred to the Jawara govt. as a Kleptocracy.
2. If there was an honest man in the Jawara government, BB was he.
Indeed you agree with me. Here's how. You stated you "don't think
he can be trusted ANYMORE." ŽEmphasis added.ð By implication
you admit he was or could be trusted BEFORE.
3. You avow him untrustworthy, not for any activities in the Jawara
govt., not for any activities in the AFPRC govt., but for the single
reason that he went from one govt. to another. I.e, he back-pedaled.
4. But if the Jawara govt. was a "Kleptocracy" and we still hold that the
AFPRC was a welcome substitute, then I am uncertain as to how one
can conclude that the mere act of going from such a purportedly bad
govt. to such an outstanding one, by itself, constitutes reason for
untrustworthiness. Indeed, if my premise holds, (and please feel free
to pick it apart), then one has to make the exact opposite conclusion
from the one you made (that going from a Kleptocracy to the
AFPRC was a GOOD not a bad thing.)
ŽCould it just be that BB, a man reputed to be honorable, indeed was,
and guided by such high values and sensing the danger posed by the
AFPRC, in his own way sacrificed himself for God and country? Perhaps
one could say no more about BB than that he was not dealing with
honorable men in either govt.
Morro.
Gambia-l:
I don't intend to devote too much energy discussing whether or not the
Jawara regime was very corrupt. The record speaks for itself.
But to justify the regime's ineptitude in dealing with the problem with
the argument that "Gambia wasn't equipped enough to deal with most white-
collar crimes" seems far-fetched to me. After more than three decades of
independence should we still be pointing fingers at the "toubab" for not
leaving us the necessary mechanisms to deal effectively with corruption?
And what does it say about the ancien regime if we can only point to "some
successful prosecutions of some cooperative staff some years ago" despite
the systemic character of embezzlement under Jawara? What about the vast
majority of cases, particularly those involving individuals with political
and kinship ties to the leadership? In view of the highly selective nature
of prosecutions, let us know the criteria used to determine cases to be
prosecuted.
I have not yet read B.B. Dabo's interview, but I don't think that guy can
be trusted anymore given his back-pedalling between Jawara and Jammeh.
As for the forthcoming elections, I can only say that Jammeh is simply
tantalizing the Gambian electorate--making us believe we can actually
vote him out of office. At the end of it all, he will remain in power.
Let's focus on how to end Jammeh's grip on power!
Peace!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
I would like to informe to the Gambia-L that
there is a big celebration going on in Senegal
for the 90's years of Leopold Sedar Senghor.
Senghor the poet was a great politician and
head of state.As most of the African head of
state after the colonilism, they did not
deliver all the promise and expectation toward
our peoples.But we must accept the fact that
presidents like senghor and Jawara did put
Senegal and Gambia into the map of the world.
I think we should go back a little bit in
history to learn about where we started from.
I particulary refer to read if you haven't yet
this Book : Entering Gambia by B. RICE
------------------------------
It seems to be that there are fears all over the Gambia during this election
campaign. Here is a clip from the point: Thursday 12th. September 1996. mmj
Fears, Fears
Fears are being expressed from all sides..The party of the incumbent, APRC, is crying
foul play, claming that its arch rival, the UDP is infested by tribalists and
disgruntled Commission people and their wives.
Darbo`s party too, the UDP, is not sparing Jammeh`s administration which it accuses
of maladministration and lack of accountability. The APRC is also taken to task for
illegally monopolising Gambia Television.
For Hamat Bah, the above parties do not respond to the needs of Gambians. Bah charges
that the AFPRC has lacked the accountability it clamours all around by not being
transparent in its dealings more so when it comes to financial matters. For Bah, the
AFPRC has fltered in its priority projects, the majority of which he deems
unnecessary. On the UDP, Bah claims that the party is vying for a vendetta crusade as
it is composed of angry people ready for revenge.
The gentlemen of enlightenment, thus far, seem to be the PDOIS; they did not and are
not attacking any of their opponents. They sell ideas even if you do not agree with
their socialisation approach, you respect the Gambian touch that colour these ideas.
By and large Gambians would have preferred these types of exchanges: selling and
defending programmes more so when they are challenged.
However, the type of atmosphere prevailing now breeds uneasiness. People do not like
all the tensions that are brewing culminating in sheer enmity now opposing some
parties`supporters.
What seems to be seriously lacking in our behaviour is tolerance, a virtue that has
been cultivated here over the years and which is becoming an estranged one.Tolerance
and tolerance; it is only by allowing others to see things and express views
differently that we can aspire to enjoy the same rights and privileges.
The Freedom Forum "Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no-one thinks of
changing himself". Leo Tolstoi.
----
Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk
------------------------------
Gambia-L
Please be advised that Mr. Darbo does not have the support to
win by a majority. The Gambian people are aware of the fact that a
vote for Mr. Darbo is a vote to bring back the Jawara gang. The
majority of the voting populace know that the two are intertwined in
many ways, and have the same hidden agenda.... ELITISM.
In reference to yesterdays postings, I would like to remind my
friend that Mr B. B. Darboe equally participated in the defrauding
process. We all know of his business deals and assets. I guess some of
us are still dreaming. My friend from Vanderbilt stated that Jawara had
an exemplary human rights record. Ha Ha Ha... Who are you kidding. You
must have been away from the Gambia after the Kukoi attempt.
Sarjo, I think I made it clear that I strongly believe in the
democratic process and that I will support the process of launching
Gambia into the 21st century no matter who is in power. If the Gambian
people vote for Mr. Darbo, It will be our duty to work with him. As
products of the American System, we should all know the importance
of unity for a common goal... Gambian Prosperity... OH! by the way, I AM
NOT A CONVERT.
MAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)
MORRO:
I meant Dabo can't be trusted anymore by the Gambian people partly because
of his flip-flopping between Jawara and Jammeh. I don't set him aside from
the rest of Jawara's cronies. Perhaps he was smarter than the bunch.
And I never implied that Jammeh's AFPRC is any better/worse than Jawara's
regime. I prefer something much better than both.
AMADOU
Rice long time ago. It is a 1967 publication and infact we have it in our
University of Washington's library collections. As I can recall, it is
uncomplimentary and paints a very negative picture about The Gambia. I
believed that it was banned from the country in the late 60's if my memory
is correct. Those of you who are old enough to remember can verify and
substantiate that fact.
As a poet and scholar, Leopold Sadat Senghore is highly respected
in the academic world. Another heroic act of Senghore was his
retirement/resignation from politics and Presidency of Senegal. At that
time, it could have been an unprecedented act from an African head of
state. If there were others who voluntarily gave up power before Senghore,
can sombody point them out.
Thanks
Tony
> I would like to informe to the Gambia-L that
> there is a big celebration going on in Senegal
> for the 90's years of Leopold Sedar Senghor.
> Senghor the poet was a great politician and
> head of state.As most of the African head of
> state after the colonilism, they did not
> deliver all the promise and expectation toward
> our peoples.But we must accept the fact that
> presidents like senghor and Jawara did put
> Senegal and Gambia into the map of the world.
> I think we should go back a little bit in
> history to learn about where we started from.
> I particulary refer to read if you haven't yet
> this Book : Entering Gambia by B. RICE
>
>
>
of International Affairs, London
We are currently advertising for a couple of research positions. Please
see
below - the same information can be seen in a neater format on our web
page:
<http://www.riia.org> under "research".
Applications in the form of CVs and covering letters should be with Ms
Dawn
Margrett, Assistant Director (House and Personnel) at the address at the
end
of this message by 4th October.
Please pass this message on to others (colleagues and associates) that you
think might find these positions of interest.
Many thanks.
1. Research Fellow OR Junior Research Fellow on international energy
trends
and policy issues.
The successful applicant would be expected to develop and apply research
skills under the supervision of the Head of Programme and Chairman,
leading
to published research on one or more of the following areas:
* Central and East European energy sector developments and their
relationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the European
Union
* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East and
North Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economics
and politics of energy sanctions
* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for international
energy markets and institutions
The candidate should have a Masters or higher degree in economics,
regional
studies or other relevant political science, and an ability to present
research material and argument clearly in English. Applicants at Research
Fellow level would normally have a PhD and track record of relevant
publications. Additional languages an asset. Salary range ú16,000-ú24,000
depending on age, qualifications and experience.
Research Assistant
The candidate would provide research assistance across the range of
Programme activities, and follow developments on particular topics as
specified by the Head of Programme. Specific tasks would include:
* Assist Programme researchers to prepare research reports, workshop
papers,
and presentations. Tasks may include literature and database searches,
preparation of diagrams and presentation materials, and other briefing
materials.
* Undertake specific research tasks under the direction of Programme
researchers, for example relating to statistical analyses of energy and
related environmental trends and options. This may include opportunity to
author or co-author short papers or reports
* Create and maintain, in co-operation with the relevant researchers, a
database and/or network of access to data on international energy and
related environmental trends and markets
The successful applicant will have a degree or higher qualification in
economics or other relevant discipline, a lively interest in energy and
energy-related environmental issues, and an ability to present factual
material and argument clearly in English. Additional languages an asset.
Salary ú13,500-ú15,500 depending on age and experience.
Job Descriptions
Research Fellow in International Energy Studies
The successful applicant will conduct research under the guidance of the
Head of Programme and Chairman, leading to published research on one or
more
of the following areas:
* Central and East European energy sector developments and their
relationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the European
Union
* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East and
North Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economics
and politics of energy sanctions
* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for international
energy markets and institutions
The principal task will be to produce written research of acceptable
standard for publication by the Programme, and to present this to a wider
audience. In addition, the person will be expected to make a contribution
to:
* the administration and fund-raising of research, and the general
development of the research programme
* the preparation of submissions to funding organisations
* the convening of study group meetings and workshops connected with his
or
her research area
The person will on occasion be expected to:
* represent the Programme at internal meetings
* make presentations at external meetings and conferences
The successful applicant is likely to hold a PhD and track record of
relevant publications. Relevant languages would be an asset. Salary range
ú16,000-ú24,000 depending on age, qualifications and experience. The
appointment would be for two years initially subject to mid-term review.
Junior Research Fellow in International Energy Studies
The successful applicant will conduct research under the supervision of
the
Head of Programme and Chairman, leading to published research on one or
more
of the following areas:
* Central and East European energy sector developments and their
relationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the European
Union
* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East and
North Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economics
and politics of energy sanctions
* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for international
energy markets and institutions
The principal task will be to produce written research of acceptable
standard for publication by the Programme, and to present this to a wider
audience. In addition, the person may be expected to contribute to
preparation of submissions to funding organisations and the convening of
study group meetings and workshops connected with his or her research area
The successful applicant is likely to hold a Masters or higher degree,
probably in economics, relevant regions studies, or other political
science.
Relevant foreign languages would be an asset. Salary range
ú16,000-ú20,000
depending on age, qualifications and experience. The appointment would be
for two years initially subject to mid-term review.
Research Assistant
The successful applicant will work under the guidance of the Head of
Programme, Dr Michael Grubb, to provide research assistance across the
range
of Programme activities. Specific tasks are to include:
1. Assist Fellows and Associate Fellows on the Programme in preparing
research reports, workshop papers, and presentations. Tasks may include:
* Conducting literature searches and scanning journals for relevant
articles.
* Conducting database searches and performing statistical analysis
* Preparing diagrams and overheads for presenting data and materials in
the
most effective form
Drafting briefing materials
2. Undertake specific research tasks under the direction of Programme
researchers, for example relating to statistical analyses of energy and
related environmental trends and options. There may be opportunities for
the holder of the post to author or co-author short papers or reports
connected with the ProgrammeÆs research work.
3. Create and maintain, in co-operation with the relevant researchers, a
database and/or network of access to data on international energy and
related environmental trends and markets.
In addition, the holder of this position will be expected to remain au
courant with developments on specific topics and directed by the Head of
Programme.
The successful applicant will have:
* A degree or higher qualification in economics or other relevant
discipline
* A lively interest in energy and energy-related environmental issues
* An ability to present factual material, and argument, clearly in
English.
Previous experience in these areas, and additional languages, would be an
advantage.
Salary: ú13,500-ú15,500 depending on age and experience. The appointment
would be for one year initially with expectation of renewal.
Energy and Environmental Programme
The Royal Institute of International Affairs
10 St James's Square
LONDON
SW1Y 4LE
UK
Tel: 44 171 957 5700
Fax: 44 171 957 5710
Email: eepriia@gn.apc.org
For details of the Energy and Environmental Programme, see our web pages
at
http://www.riia.org
under 'research'
I would first like to thank Matarr Jeng for taking his time to
type Gambian newpapers for our benefit.
That said, I would like to appeal to Mr. Saidy to reply to our
enquiries about events concerning The Gambia. I think some of the members
will agree with me that he is not doing us a favor, but merelyd oing his
job. A diplomat has to answer queries from his citizenry.
One thing I hated in the Jawara govt was that most of the
ministers saw their positions as being ceremonial where they were expected
to draw salaries (and embezell) without having to show anything for it.
The AFPRC seems to be even worse; they just do not even pretend to
be interested in responding to people's enquiries.
-Abdou.
Dr. Janneh,
I sincerely agree with your predictions! On the same token, I hope we are
both wrong...Peace BS
------------------------------
> Gambia-l:
>
> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):
>
> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide
> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the
> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation
> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up
> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.
> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.
>
>
> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!
>
> Peace!
> Amadou
>
Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.
"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.
Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only and God will
never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a liar. The
people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.
He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col. Jammeh, will
never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or not,he
will win."
What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj
Compatriots & Gambia-lovers:
Even though I am Tukulor Gambian, I have been culturally
Wolofised. This need not be bad as long as we celebrate
ethnicity as a natural endowment for unity and not a negative
force for retreat to a combative nativism. In any case, I do not
want to embark on lengthy cultural philosophizing; instead I want
to call attention to members of the list to two of my new books,
which may interest some of you.
WOLOF-- (cultural anthropology/ethnography) by Tijan M. Sallah,
published in 1996 by The Rosen Publishing Group, Inc., 29 East
21st Street, New York (ISBN 0-8239-1987-0). Price is US$15.95
plus postage. If interested, call the customer service, toll
free number--1-800-237-9932-- to order a copy of the book. The
book is hard cover; written in a simple, straightforward style,
with beautiful photographs; targeted for a high school level
audience; but adults would no doubt benefit greatly from it. It
covers: the people; the land; origins, history, religion; social
structure; colonialism and resistance; literature and arts;
customs; the future; and a glossary. Being the author, naturally
I am biased, so I strongly recommend it!
My other book for those of you interested in literature-- more
specifically African poetry, is:
DREAMS OF DUSTY ROADS-- (poems) by Tijan M. Sallah, published in
1993 by Three Continents Press, Inc., P.O. Box 38009, Colorado
Springs, Colorado 80937-8009 (ISBN-0-89410-765-8). Price is
US$9.0 plus postage. If interested write to the publisher or
call (719) 579-0977.
I believe you will find both books welcome additions to your
Gambiana collection.
Greetings!
Tijan M. Sallah
P.S.: I have been quiet about the ongoing debate about the
Gambia, since my long article some time ago. I will return soon
with another piece when time allows me.
From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
Tony, you are quite correct about B> Rice's book on the Gambia. The book
was banned by the Gambia government. It was a travelogue which poohed
poohed the small nation in search of viability.He was writing at a time
when the existence of the country as an independent entity was doubted by
many observers in the international community.It came out just before the
late Sheriff Sisay, the first Finance Minister of the independent
government balanced the budget and put an end to the financial dependency
of the Gambia on British annual grants to keep the country afloat.
With respect to the list of African presidents who retired after the
unprecedented example of former President Leopold Senghor,the following
names come to mind: Julius Nyerere of Tanzania,Ahmed Ahidjo of Cameroon,
Siaka Stevenson of Sierra Leone and former Nigerian president Olusegun
Obasanjo,who is now languishing in jail for alleged involvement in a coup
plot aganist the Abacha regime.What we all must learn from the Senghorian
example is that power should no longer be monopolised by a single man the
way our first generation of presidential monarchs did.Almost all of them
ruled one-party states and elections were designed to open the floodgates
of political favoritism to political aspirants who outdid each other in
their kowtowing to the Grand Master of the political kingdom.Regardless of
what we think of him,former president Senghor has left a record all
subsequent generations of African leaders must try to emulate.His was
indeed a Senegambian contribution to African political
innovations.Remmeber he too was once a one-party dictator who changed his
mind and then helped create the present multi-party system.
Hello Gambia-l,
I am Famara writing from Abdou's adress. So any replies should be send to
me. I met Abdou in New York and he happen to be an old acquitance.As the
saying goes " the world is not so big" Now to "business".
Thanks to everyone once more for your contributions and welcome to the new
members. I think Heidi made a good point when he wrote to Buba about
formal education(with credentials) and what people could contribute in
discussions.
I disagree strongly with Heidi in her effort to discredit Mr. Halifa
Sallah and PDOIS. For the records, I am not a memeber of PDOIS and am not
trying to speak for the party or for Mr. Sallah. I am just a party
sympathiser. I was in The Gambia when the issue of Ebou Jallow's
statements about the AFPRC were discussed. If I remembered well what
FORAYAA wrote was that Ebou Jallow as an insider was in a good position to
strengthen the credibility of what he was saying. FOROYAA gave the issue
appropriate coverage and if I remembered well asked for more information
from Mr. Jallow, who I term as traitor of The Gambia. I think some of you
trying to make him a hero are making a big mistake. If he had left the
AFPRC on ideological reasons or on principle then I will "crown" him, but
this "hero" stole money from the state coffers.
Why should PDOIS not advocate for NO SANCTIONS? I have been saying this
all along. Any Gambian who have the interest of the Gambian people at
large will not call for boycott. Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel
it. Look at Iraq today, children are dying of diseases which could be
cured by intibiotics, and yet Saddam is building a Palace.
Do you Heidi have any prove to support your statement that the "counter
coup" was a cover up to elimate unwanted elements in the AFPRC? How do you
expect FOROYAA to write that when there is no evidence to prove what they
are saying?
I still believe that PDOIS and Halifa Sallah still deserves the
credibility they have. Remember FOROYAA under AFPRC was not an opposition
newspaper but a "common" so they could not be so"political" since all
political parties were banned.
And finally to my host Abdou, who said that
the African intellectuals has no interest in the matters.... I totally
disagree with you Abdou. And I think we will be making a terrible mistake
if we believe that the Non-Gambians will do the job for us.
Thanks.
Shalom,
Famara.
