Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: post-elections Gambia

by

2) The Gambia is NOW!!!!!

by

3) Intro

by

4) Fwd: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper

by

5) Re: Books by Papa Jeng

by

6) Welcome

by

7) Re: post-elections Gambia

by mostafa jersey marong <

8) Re: post-elections Gambia

by mostafa jersey marong <

9) 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.

by

10) Re: Post-Elections Gambia.

by

11) RE: Post-elections Gambia

by L Konteh <

12) RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

13) Re: post-elections Gambia

by <

14) Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

by <

15) Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

by <

16) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by <

17) Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.

by Yaya Jallow <

18) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by ABDOU <

19) Three new members

by "A. Loum" <

20) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by <

21) Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

22) Keep it up!!!

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

23) cnet clip, Meeting set on information technology [ 41] Reuter / Robert Evan

by

24) SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .

by <

25) Re: Post-Elections Gambia.

by mostafa jersey marong <

26) Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

27) on the issue of silent members

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

28) Re: on the issue of silent members

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

29) Re: Formal introduction of new member - Adama Kah

by "Adama Kah" <

30) Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .

by ABDOU <

31) Just a perspective

by mafy <

32) Re: on the issue of silent members

by

33) Re: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?

by

34) Re: Just a perspective

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

35) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by

36) Re: Address change

by

37) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

38) RE: Multiple issues

by L Konteh <

39) Re: On the issue of silence . .

by <

40) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by ABDOU <

41) cnet clip, Violence mars runup to Gambia election [ 37] Reuters

by

42) cnet clip, Violence mars runup t

by <

43) cnet clip, Violence mars runup t

by <

44) Re: on the issue of silent members

by mostafa jersey marong <

45) Re: on the issue of silent members

by

46) Re: on the issue of silent members

by Isatou Secka <

47) Re: on the issue of silent members

by "A. Loum" <

48) CONCERNED GAMBIAN

by

49) Re: on the issue of silent members

by <

50) Re:issue of former PPP members supporting UPD

by

51) Correction

by "A. Loum" <

52) UDP CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE . . .

by <

53) Re:issue of former PPP members supporting UPD

by

54) TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSE

by

55) Re: on the issue of silent members

by mostafa jersey marong <

56) Re: TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSE

by mostafa jersey marong <

57) Re: issue of former PPP members supporting UPD

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

58) Re: on the issue of silent members

by

59) RE: On the current issue

by L Konteh <

60) GHANA on the INTERNET

by

61) The Campaign schedule . . .

by <

62) THE UDP MANIFESTO . . .

by <

63) The Campaign schedule . . .

by <

64) Re: Multiple Issues

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

65) Issues, again

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

66) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .

by

67) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .

by <

68) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .

by

69) Re: Multiple Issues

by ABDOU <

70) Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .

by

71) RE: On the current issue

by

72) Re: The Campaign schedule . . .

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

73) cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 19] [ 71] Reuters

by

74) Issues, again

by <

75) Celebration

by

76) Fears.Fears.

by

77) Clarification

by mafy <

78) Re: Issues, again

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

79) Re: Celebration

by "A. Loum" <

80) RE: JOB VACANCIES

by L Konteh <

81) Re: Issues.

by ABDOU <

82) Re: Multiple Issues

by

83) Re: Multiple Issues

by

84) Re: Books on the Gambia for those interested

by Tijan Sallah <

85) Re: Celebration

by Sulayman Nyang <

86) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by ABDOU <



Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 17:15:58 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



May I add my butut to this discussion. First, I do not want to agree

that the so-called `petty English teachers' in our midst silenced the

silence. The issue of other members not fulfilling their moral

responsibilities to all of us has been raised many times in the past.

Therefore, what happened over the past week or so cannot be a good

reason for their silence. I am sure many of you are more aware than I

am that some added members have not even sent in intros. Well, it

seems their intention is similar to eavesdropping. While `broken

English' is fine with me, postings need to be easily understandable. We

owe this to one another. Despite these, let the active remain so. We

have little option but that. Bravo to all!



Post-election Gambia? Wow, what an important question. There are two

ways of looking at this. One is to predict what will happen if

Jammeh wins. The other the scenario if a civilian candidate wins.

Before all this, may I pose a question I asked before: Why were the

Presidential and Parliamentary elections separated? Just a few months

ago, we had to postpone voter registration(?) for lack of funds.

Suddenly, not withstanding the financial consequences, the elections

are scheduled 3 months apart. This strategy confuses me as I ask the

question, who benefits from it?.



I will continue from here later today.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).





Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 06:20:04, -0500

From:

To:

Subject: The Gambia is NOW!!!!!

Message-ID: <



I am glad to see some responses from list members. I think that

every one here has his/her own beliefs about Gambia. On the

same note, I feel that those quiet ones are not being fair and

honest to the rest of the list members. In their insecurity, they

are closing the safety valve of public expression, but I can

assure you that we are all in this together. The "silence is golden"

rule need to apply here simply because we grew up in democratic

society.



After Jawara’s downfall, we were quick to admit his mistakes.

First, he raised people’s expectations and aspirations, but

never delivered what he promised. Second, he allowed

governmental corruption and widened the gap between the

rich and the poor. Finally, he ruled for far too long and wouldn’t

surrender his power voluntarily. He was blinded by his power

and could neither hear the rage of frustration nor see the

signs of unstability. In the end, he was destroyed by the

system he had help to create and liberalize.



Unfortunately, my friends, there is nothing to suggest that

history won’t keep repeating itself even if there was no GNA.

Kukoi attempted it well before Yaya did, but failed! If Gambia’s

trend follows the rest of Africa’s, then there will be more coups

in the decade ahead, even though, I find it very hard to accept.

The problems with African leaders today is that the reforms they

make are too few and they always want to close the safety valves

of public expression. By doing so, they create the very conditions

that lead to what they fear most-the loss of power!



All this said, I believe that there is no greater suffering for

mankind than to see his cultural foundations giving way beneath

his feet. For better or worse, this the time to come together as

Gambians to voice out our opinions about what we want Yaya’s

regime to accomplish in the Gambia ( It is almost obvious that

he will win). When we were growing up in the Gambia, none

of us would think of being Engineers, Doctors, Chemists,

Lawyers and so on. You have to understand that the

generation of men now in power has to include a

fundamental part of our generation for it to work successfully.



I thank you all.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, Ga 30092

______________________________________________________________________

________________

mjallow@sct.edu

mjallow@prodigy.com

______________________________________________________________________

________________



Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 14:19:01 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Intro

Message-ID: <



>I will introduce myself as a Senegambian.

My first comment will be an appel to all

Gambians and Senegaleses that we are one

people despite all the divisions from past

and present.We Senegambians we have no excuse

for being devided at the age of Nafta and CEE.



P.S: I'am proud of having this little Knowledge

of english. Remind you that english is my fourth

language after Toucouleur, Woloff and French.



Bocar N. =:)





>I am glad to see some responses from list members. I think that

>every one here has his/her own beliefs about Gambia. On the

>same note, I feel that those quiet ones are not being fair and

>honest to the rest of the list members. In their insecurity, they

>are closing the safety valve of public expression, but I can

>assure you that we are all in this together. The "silence is golden"

>rule need to apply here simply because we grew up in democratic

>society.

>

>After Jawara’s downfall, we were quick to admit his mistakes.

>First, he raised people’s expectations and aspirations, but

>never delivered what he promised. Second, he allowed

>governmental corruption and widened the gap between the

>rich and the poor. Finally, he ruled for far too long and wouldn’t

>surrender his power voluntarily. He was blinded by his power

>and could neither hear the rage of frustration nor see the

>signs of unstability. In the end, he was destroyed by the

>system he had help to create and liberalize.

>

>Unfortunately, my friends, there is nothing to suggest that

>history won’t keep repeating itself even if there was no GNA.

>Kukoi attempted it well before Yaya did, but failed! If Gambia’s

>trend follows the rest of Africa’s, then there will be more coups

>in the decade ahead, even though, I find it very hard to accept.

>The problems with African leaders today is that the reforms they

>make are too few and they always want to close the safety valves

>of public expression. By doing so, they create the very conditions

>that lead to what they fear most-the loss of power!

>

>All this said, I believe that there is no greater suffering for

>mankind than to see his cultural foundations giving way beneath

>his feet. For better or worse, this the time to come together as

>Gambians to voice out our opinions about what we want Yaya’s

>regime to accomplish in the Gambia ( It is almost obvious that

>he will win). When we were growing up in the Gambia, none

>of us would think of being Engineers, Doctors, Chemists,

>Lawyers and so on. You have to understand that the

>generation of men now in power has to include a

>fundamental part of our generation for it to work successfully.

>

>I thank you all.

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow

>

>Product Support Engineer

>Hayes MicroComputer

>Norcross, Ga 30092

>______________________________________________________________________

>________________

> mjallow@sct.edu

> mjallow@prodigy.com

>______________________________________________________________________

>________________

>

>



Date: 15 Sep 1996 18:44:27 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper

Message-ID: <



Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper

Date Distributed (ymd): 960915



Background Paper Number 1, NGO Forum, UN-NADAF Mid Term

Review, September 13-14, 1996



The Unresolved and Deepening African Debt Crisis by Opa

Kapijimpanga, African Forum and Network on Debt and

Development (AFRODAD) Zimbabwe



1.0 Introduction



Under the United Nations New Agenda for the Development of

Africa, launched in 1992 in New York following UN Resolution

46/151, the international community committed itself to

resolving the African debt problem. It was recognized that

Africa's debt burden was a critical bottleneck constraining

the recovery and development of the continent. It was also

recognized that despite the implementation of several

international initiatives, the situation had not significantly

improved.



Servicing the debt accounted for over 30% of the continent's

exports. At the G7's London Summit in July 1991, participants

had agreed that Africa deserved special attention. They

therefore called for relief measures in favour of the poorest,

most indebted countries that would go beyond the Toronto

Terms. The G7 then also called on the Paris Club to continue

its discussion on how these measures could best be implemented

promptly.



The New Agenda specifically envisioned the following measures:



a) Cancellation of official ODA debt and debt servic;



b) Write off of private commercial debt and use of debt buy

backs or swaps for defined development activities;



c) Support to African countries whose debt was mainly to

official creditors or to multilateral institutions;



d) Additional measures for Africa to benefit from new

financial flows, particularly ODA;



e) Serious consideration to organisation of an international

conference on Africa's external indebtedness.



Since 1992, the African debt crisis has been discussed fairly

extensively in many official and other fora. While in some

circles the problem has been recognised no comprehensive

solution has yet been implemented. In other circles, the

problems was just wished away.



We participate in the UN-NADF Review with the expressed belief

that this process provides a forum for discussion that will

speed up the realisation of commitments made by the

international community in resolving Africa's debt crisis.



2.0 The unresolved and deepening debt crisis:



Africa's debt burden continues to make claims on the necessary

resources for development. During 1994, Africa's scheduled

debt service was 400% of actual debt service; scheduled debt

service was more than 80% of foreign exchange earnings. For

countries like Tanzania and Madagascar, just to name two, the

scheduled debt service was and remains more than 100% of

foreign exchange earnings. This indicator reveals that for the

severely indebted African countries, the only real solution is

a comprehensive debt relief that will close the gap between

the scheduled and actual debt service thus reducing the heavy

arrears. Clearly, merely rescheduling of loans is not a

solution to the problem of African debt.



Moreover, up to US$ 200 million a year in ODA is being

diverted from meeting Africa's development needs to

refinancing the debt. This matter begs serious discussion as

such diversion has only undermined efforts aimed at human

development and eradicating poverty in Africa. Unless a

comprehensive solution towards an exit of the debt problem is

found, Africa will continue to have fewer and fewer resources

available for meeting its mounting development needs



Furthermore, as a result of policy changes in the context of

adjustment processes, African Governments have had to assume

some of the debt held by the private sector, especially the

parastatal sector in the wake of privatisation. The country's

debt burden has shifted to the Government to a very high

extent as shown by the percentage of total debt stock now

attributed to the Government in Ghana (72.8%); Guinea-Bissau

(91.6%); Madagascar (85.3%), Tanzania (89.5%) and Zambia

(68.7) just to name a few. The debt burden has therefore

created a great deal of pressure on government budgets. As a

result, investments in human development and eradication of

poverty have suffered.



2.1 Official Bilateral Debt:



Despite the G7's many declarations for action to reduce the

debt stock of the severely indebted African countries,

progress at the level of the Paris Club has been extremely

slow. At the end of 1994, the Paris Club agreed to go for the

Naples Terms which would provide a 67% debt stock reduction

for the low income countries meeting their criteria. However,

the 67% was to be applied to the pre-cutoff date loans. The

cut off date, defined as the time of first rescheduling has,

for many African countries, not included the post-cutoff date

period during which the economies were troubled and therefore

had to apply for rescheduling.



In February 1995, Uganda had been given a 67% debt stock

relief for loans after the cut off date of 1981. This offer

was supposed to enable Uganda to exit the debt crisis. In

reality, the net effect on total Uganda debt was about 3%! It

seems inevitable that the cut off date should be redefined to

also cover some years after the first rescheduling. That

period would then take into account the specific conditions

that continue to make it difficult for the African countries

to meet their debt repayment obligations.



Furthermore, in order to achieve a meaningful reduction on

debt stock that would secure an exit situation, the actual

applied percentage would need to be higher than 67%. Up to 90

per cent has been suggested and should be considered

seriously. More recently, it has been suggested that the Paris

Club could put into place the following sequencing of debt

relief measures:



a) After three "successful" years of meeting the applied

conditionalities, a debtor country would receive a 67% debt

service reduction;



b) After another three years, if its position was still not

sustainable, it would then receive a comprehensive debt stock

reduction (90%) to secure an exit out of the unsustainable

debt situation.



It can be imagined that this kind of sequencing will not bring

a solution to the African debt crisis before the end of this

century. A minimum exit is needed to bring the total debt of

the severely indebted African countries to sustainable levels.



The overall range of eligibility criteria, the instruments and

the conditionalities should be a matter of negotiation in a

forum that would be made up of creditors (both the Paris Club

and non-Paris Club members) on the one hand and African

debtors, the UN-Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) and

the Organisation for African Unity (OAU) on the other. This

suggests a change in the institutional framework in which

Africa's debt crisis should be discussed if a meaningful

solution should be found.



2.2 Commercial Bank Debt:



Contrary to the ordinary view that commercial debt is no

longer a problem for sub-Saharan Africa, commercial debt still

accounts for a reasonable size of arrears due (some US$ 11,818

billion in 1994). Mechanisms which facilitate buy backs at

reasonable costs are in place and could be further implemented

to reduce the debt overhang. The debtor countries need to

pursue these options more rigorously.



2.3 Multilateral Debt:



In July 1995, a World Bank Task Force had called for a

mechanism to resolve the multilateral debt problem of the

Severely Indebted Low Income Countries. This acknowledged that

multilateral debt has emerged to be the most problematic for

Africa today. This has largely been because the multilateral

institutions have been rigid and unable to take measures

comparable to those undertaken on official bilateral debt such

as rescheduling and outright write-offs. For Africa, the

"preferred creditor status" of the international financial

institutions has meant that even when a country is with

drought, the obligation to repay is paramount. Failure to do

so earns the country a negative mark which then affects access

to financial resources, even from official bilateral donors.



Little progress has been made since July 1995. Major reasons

have been:



a) The institutions would like to continue to shield

themselves from the responsibility of the large multilateral

debt overhang by transferring the responsibility to official

bilateral donors. The case has been made conclusively for the

ability of the IFIs to contribute to a Multilateral Debt Fund

and to use their own resources to write off some of the bad

debt. It would simply not undermine the integrity of either

the IMF to sell some of its gold or the World Bank to use IBRD

net income, interest subsidy account and gradual use of

reserves to address the debt issue. However, the Bretton Woods

institutions have opted for large refinancing of their loans

through official bilateral funds. The IMF, for example, would

abdicate its collective responsibility by establishing its own

permanent ESAF. In our opinion, this will not help resolve the

African multilateral debt problem at all. It is our belief

that the Bretton Woods institutions are not adequately

accountable as was envisaged by the UN Security Council in

1945.



b) There is no agreement yet on the criteria that determine

which countries qualify and therefore the number of countries.

The IMF, in particular, assumes unrealistic export growth to

show that only a handful of countries really have a debt

crisis. To get over these problems, the Bretton Woods

institutions should negotiate eligibility, level of debt

sustainability and conditionalities and the UN-ECA and the

OAU. This would make the negotiating forum more transparent

and politically acceptable.



Furthermore, the European Union could convert a larger part of

the African debt into grants and meet some of the balance

through using part of the STABEX funds as well as through

adjustment funds. The African Development Bank and Fund

require special attention and support. New mechanisms for

realising this should be put into place taking into account

the reorganisation efforts going on at the Bank and Fund.



3.0 The Need for a Comprehensive Solution



The commitments made at the start of UN-NADAF should be

honoured before the end of this century. As has been shown by

experts in the field, there are no longer any technical

reasons why the African debt crisis cannot be resolved. It

remains a political issue requiring the political will to deal

with the crisis by way of both short term and long term

measures.



In the short term, a total and comprehensive debt stock

reduction to sustainable levels should be found through the

actions of the various actors themselves. This would mean that

the bilateral donors, the World Bank and IMF must contribute

to resolving the debt crisis in their own right before looking

to others. Special attention should be paid to the African

Development Bank and the African Development Fund which would

require an appropriate mechanism to enable them to play their

institutional role in the development of the continent.



Beyond the short-term, sustainable measures should be put into

place by both debtors and creditors to ensure the problem does

not recur in the future. In this regard, the following issues

should be considered:



a) Resources need to be allocated so that they enhance the

capacity of the severely indebted African countries. On going

evaluation should be essential.



b) Current loans should not have a negative effect on the debt

overhang. i.e. refinancing of loans should be reconsidered and

discussed.



c) Adjustment loans which include balance of payments support,

technical assistance and general government budget support

should be analysed for their impact on enhancing productive

capacity in the African countries and for future impact on

debt burden.



4.0 Conclusion:



It is our sincere hope and expectation that this Mid Term

Review provides for the international community to reaffirm

Africa's desire to achieve meaningful development during the

21st. century. The major prerequisite to this is removing some

of the major constraints that the African continent is faced

with; that of a severe debt overhang and the limited space in

which the African people can define the policies and

sequencing of policy measures necessary for the transformation

of their economies. We also call for serious consideration to

be given to organising an international conference on Africa's

external indebtedness before the end of this century as

envisioned in the commitments under this programme.



African Forum and Network on Debt and Development

(AFRODAD), P.O. Box MR 38, Marlborough, Harare Zimbabwe Tel:

263-75-2481 Fax: 263-4-722363 E-mail:



************************************************************

This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml.



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 20:37:35 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Books by Papa Jeng

Message-ID: <





I have also read the books by Papa Jeng and words can n't express how

impressed i am. The guy is truely a genius. I recommend the books to every

member of this forum.

Fatou saine in Virginia is selling the books in the U.S. If anyone is

interested her phone# is 703-820-8345.



Titles available

1. THE SENEGAMBIA WOMAN.

2. DETAINEE UNDER THE EXCELLENCY'S PLEASURE.

3. DEVELOPMENT AID.

4. CATALOGUES OF ERRORS.





AGI KUMBA.



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 09:21:13 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Welcome

Message-ID: <19960916081746.AAA8072@LOCALNAME>



Hin Gambia-l,

I am sennding a warm welcome to all newly added members to the

Gambia-l.

Since it is a norm in our cultures to greet every one when one comes

to a BANTABA or a gathering , you are at least expected to send an

introduction of yourselves.



My best regards to all of you!

Momodou Camara



Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 05:31 PM 9/14/96 GMT, you wrote:

>

>> Modou,

>> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian

>> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the

>> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and

>> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the

>> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position

>> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an

>> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political

>> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line

>> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well

>> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far

>> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another

>> defination of the "politics of the belly."

>>

>I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for the

average

>Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too ahead

of the

>thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaign

programme

>proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English for

all

>ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they have

no chance

>to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are the

ones we need

>in the Gambia to govern our country.

>You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that "

its good to

>be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good things

about your

>UDP.

>

>I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, the

X.ministers,

>and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning for

UDP. This

>is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is it

going to

>be another type of Jawara government.

>

>I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money from

people to

>support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell us

whats going

>on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lot

to tell us.

>So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.

>----

>Matarr M. Jeng.

>

MATARR,

I am baffled by your argument. If banned former opposition leaders and

former PPP supporters are behind DARBO so what. Is it not the opposition

who have been saying (for 21 years in the case of the NCP) the things JAMMEH

is saying today. The opposition wanted to get rid of JAWARA long ago and it

was JAMMEH (as JAWARA'S bodyguard who used to stand behind JAWARA at every

public appearance intimidating the public and ready to kill anyone who dare

come close to JAWARA). If it weren't for Jammeh and other guards, Jawara may

have gone long ago. The banning of the opposition has not been done for the

reasons Jammeh said but simply to increase the JUNTA'S chance of winning in

the elections.Also by saying former PPP supporters are behind DARBO are you

insinuating that no former PPP is credible and that no one should support

any party with a former PPP member in it. I am baffled by your argument.

Give me other reason/s. I am tossing this one in the garbage.

KAIRA NING HAIRA

MOSTAFA





Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:13:46 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Modou,

Socialism may not have failed in Scandinavia but i believe that your

point of departure here has problems with it for some reasons:

I) scandinavian socialism is at variance with the socialism PDOIS is

advocating for;

11) the scandinavian welfare system (the only aspect of their political

economy that would make one classify it as socialist) has been

undergoing a fundamental reorientation in the last several years. WHY?

The reason is public sector intervention and largesse of the magnitude

we see in Scandinavia is distortionary and usually a misallocation of

resources with high opportunity costs; the Swedish economy for one has

been stagnant for several years in the late 80's and early 90's; the

socialist system is not sustainable or at least not when they dont want

to be left behind by the rest of the West;

111)I was in the Gambia around election time in 1992 and I remember PDOIS

writing in their paper and even saying on campaign platform that when

they win not even ministers will have cars, they will make Gambia an

"all are equal" state (I wont even call it egalitarian). I bet they

will make it like the Orwellian state where all are equal but some are

more equal than others. So when Lang Konteh said be realistic it is what

we need. LET REALISM PREVAIL.



KAIRA NING HAIRA

MOSTAFA







At 04:28 PM 9/14/96 +0000, you wrote:

>> Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed

>> in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.

>

>You cannot make me believe that PDOIS policies have been tried, in

>other countries and failed. PDOIS is not copying their policies from

>any foriegn country but conditions and facts based on the Gambian

>situation. Their leadership have shown that they are dedicated to work

>for the enlightenment of the Gambian people and I am sure they will

>continue as they did and are still doing.

>I am not an official member of PDOIS so I speak only form my own

>observation and I believe action speaks louder than words.

>

>Socialism has not yet failed here in Scandinavia!

>I am not saying one should transfer that to the Gambia because there are

different

>circumstances.

>

>

> Peace!

> Momodou Camara

>

> (P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)

>

>

>

>

>*******************************************************

> URL

>

>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>





Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:20:38 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.

Message-ID: <



What to call this? Is it going to be free and fair ellections? MMJ.

The following is from the point Monday September 9,1996.

7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.



Two female executive members of the United Democratic Party, Kembujeh Branch, Naffie

Gassama and Haddy Saho, were arrested on Tuesday everning by an officer of the

National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Brikama.

Family sources at Kembujeh said "one Babadinding Jobateh, claiming to be an employee

of NIA, came for them in a blue Peugeot car and drove them towards Banjul". The

sources said no reason was given for their arrest but it is believed to be linked to

their membership of Lawyer Ousainu Darboe`s United Democratic Party. Those arrested

were reported to have been "sensitising people on the aims and objectives of the UDP

in their own (the two)compounds when the NIA came to the scene.

Lamin Touray, an angry executive member of the UDP condemned the arrest and said that

"the NIA is targeting the wrong people who are innocent".

They were, up to our time of going to press, still under custody at the NIA

headquarters in Banjul.



This brings the number of UDP supportes arrested and intimidated by the authorities

to six. Earlier on, the commissioner of Central River Division and the police in that

area have reportedly arrested one Mansutu Sarr, Baboucar Kanteh, Kemo Kanteh and

Alhagi Silla in the Brikamaba area. They were going round collecting signatures for

Lawyer Darboe`s nomination. Other UDP members are being pressurised through the

Commission of Enquiry. One of them is Dr. Boro Susso who was made to appear before

the lands Commission last Monday.



Worst of all, some UDP sympathisers have been dismissed from the public service.

Lamin Bojang (L.S.BO), the acting Operations Superintendent at the Gambia Ports

Authority, is one of the victims. He is said to have openly pledged his support for

the UDP. Mr. Bojang confirmed his dismissal and defiantly emphasised: "the country`s

law say every Gambian is free to join the party of his choice. It is because of that

freedom of choice that I joined the UDP".

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:23:11 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Post-Elections Gambia.

Message-ID: <



Mostafa

You are welcome for tossing my argument in the garbage but I shall keep yours (If you

dont mind).

Each and every Gambian has the right to join the party of his or her own choice. I

dont see anything wrong for me to ask if UDP is going to be another type of Jawaras

government hence most PPP supporters backed Darboe. There is always caution in

politics.



We all know that UDP is the biggest oppostion party in the Gambia and they are the

only party who can win Jammeh`s APRC if the elections are free and fair. I shall

cerebrate if UDP wins and Darboe becomes the next President even if I support PDIOS.

What we need now is for the military to be out and Darboe is the only canidate for

that chance,but this does not mean that we cannot ask questions or comment on the UDP.

Is this another tossing in the garbage?

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:16:39 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE: Post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <



Mostafa,

You cannot put it more succintly than that. To those who say A(F)PRC can win

a free and fair election, tell them if they do, dogs will fly and i will walk

naked in the streets of Banjul. Their thoughts are mainly governed by their

prejudices because for a start Matarr's posting from the Point newspaper

clearly shows what is happening on the ground.

Lang



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 08:41:06 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Return-path: <

Date: Mon, 04 Mar 1996 12:29:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: Elections postponed?

Sender:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Reply-to:

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Precedence: bulk



Hello compatriots!



I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an official

statement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, the

embassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not even

heard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's wait

and see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. We

should be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This will

help us to at least determine "official" thinking.



While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this group

before:

(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The process

is already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban on

political activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogates

embark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianization

of the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political parties

be constituted under the current political climate and with the amount of

time remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that the

chances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even the

draft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources for

the AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for this

purpose.

(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regime

has entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriously

contemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.



(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure tha

we do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.



(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,

and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrow

of the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara does

not deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for the

messy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances of

alternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?

The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for its

activities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for the

decades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures and

mechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in our

dear country.



Peace!

Amadou.



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:06:52 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <



Mostafa:



Rather well put my friend. Let me add this on the issue of Jammeh

being paraded as our lord saviour: If Satan, winged, clipped his horns

it is quite possible that one could, tho' briefly, mistake him for Gabriel

(God's trusted/loyal angel). My father used to tell me, son, a behind

is a behind no matter how you dress it up (nothing comes out of it but

crap--such is Jammeh). Folks, don't suit up Jammeh and try to pass him

off as a gentleman. You couldn't pull it off even to a dumb, deaf, and

blind person.



Morro.

At 05:31 PM 9/14/96 GMT, you wrote:

>

>> Modou,

>> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian

>> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the

>> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and

>> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the

>> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position

>> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an

>> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political

>> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line

>> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well

>> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far

>> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another

>> defination of the "politics of the belly."

>>

>I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for the

average

>Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too ahead

of the

>thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaign

programme

>proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English for

all

>ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they have

no chance

>to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are the

ones we need

>in the Gambia to govern our country.

>You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that "

its good to

>be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good things

about your

>UDP.

>

>I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, the

X.ministers,

>and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning for

UDP. This

>is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is it

going to

>be another type of Jawara government.

>

>I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money from

people to

>support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell us

whats going

>on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lot

to tell us.

>So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.

>----

>Matarr M. Jeng.

>

MATARR,

I am baffled by your argument. If banned former opposition leaders and

former PPP supporters are behind DARBO so what. Is it not the opposition

who have been saying (for 21 years in the case of the NCP) the things JAMMEH

is saying today. The opposition wanted to get rid of JAWARA long ago and it

was JAMMEH (as JAWARA'S bodyguard who used to stand behind JAWARA at every

public appearance intimidating the public and ready to kill anyone who dare

come close to JAWARA). If it weren't for Jammeh and other guards, Jawara may

have gone long ago. The banning of the opposition has not been done for the

reasons Jammeh said but simply to increase the JUNTA'S chance of winning in

the elections.Also by saying former PPP supporters are behind DARBO are you

insinuating that no former PPP is credible and that no one should support

any party with a former PPP member in it. I am baffled by your argument.

Give me other reason/s. I am tossing this one in the garbage.

KAIRA NING HAIRA

------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:44:46 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l::



I word or two about the "petit English Teachers." Again the vast majority

of critics misunderstand the point of the "petit English Teacher"--an

accomplished and well-spoken Gambian. His point was, we hold the position

of Ambassador/Charges d'Affaires in such high esteem, a person a grade

above ********s should not be appointed to it (as evidenced by all the

errors in his postings.) Our purported "best face" in the U.S. should not

be our worst.



Lord knows we all brutalize the English language, but some obviously

more than others. It is not a good thing when the "other" is our

ambassador. The person who raised the issue in the first place (Lang

I believe), was making a point (that our ambassador is incompetent).

Perhaps in your haste to crticize, you missed it. (Note that, Lang

never criticize me or any other person for our grammar or syntax

error.)



Morro.

Hej List Members

Thank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.

Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.



After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friend

of mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I should

not travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrival

at the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets on

Gambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from going

to Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had I

followed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even in

the wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now my

question is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would have

gone if it was under military rule?.



I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for people

to understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellings

etc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.



Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.



The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especially

new members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far in

attacking some one`s personal views.



Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only the

discussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.

There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,

one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.

Thank you very much.





----

Matarr M. Jeng.





Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:59:56 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Correction of a few obvious errors:

(1) First line: "I word or two . . ." should be "A word or two . . ."



(1) Last line: "Grammar or syntax error" should be "Syntax errors."



Morro.

Gambia-l::



I word or two about the "petit English Teachers." Again the vast majority

of critics misunderstand the point of the "petit English Teacher"--an

accomplished and well-spoken Gambian. His point was, we hold the position

of Ambassador/Charges d'Affaires in such high esteem, a person a grade

above ********s should not be appointed to it (as evidenced by all the

errors in his postings.) Our purported "best face" in the U.S. should not

be our worst.



Lord knows we all brutalize the English language, but some obviously

more than others. It is not a good thing when the "other" is our

ambassador. The person who raised the issue in the first place (Lang

I believe), was making a point (that our ambassador is incompetent).

Perhaps in your haste to crticize, you missed it. (Note that, Lang

never criticize me or any other person for our grammar or syntax

error.)



Morro.

Hej List Members

Thank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.

Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.



After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friend

of mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I should

not travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrival

at the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets on

Gambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from going

to Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had I

followed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even in

the wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now my

question is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would have

gone if it was under military rule?.



I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for people

to understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellings

etc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.



Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.



The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especially

new members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far in

attacking some one`s personal views.



Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only the

discussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.

There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,

one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.

Thank you very much.





----

Matarr M. Jeng.





Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:31:10 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <



Famara:



I don't get it . . .



Morro.

Morro,( Gambia-l)



Thanks for the welcome to the US. Welcome to all the new members, and

thanks to all of you for your contributions.

I am not going to respond to the whole message, most of the things

like wife beating, personal attacks, and so on am not wasting time on. I think

they have been treated fairly well. One thing I want to stand by is

the statement that " systems produce people". You have a point when

you said that people produce their systems. But remember, these people

who are already produced by the existing system, have undergone the

process socialisation. The norms and values of the society are

internalised by these people, and this is what maintains the system.

The norms and values are legitimised by the institutions like

schools, churches and mosques etc. we have around us.

If you are telling me that the people produce the system then you are

quiet right, but remember they producing a system they are expected

to reproduce. There can be a gradual change in values and norms but

these takes a long time.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.





> Famara:

>

> That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a

> concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather

> that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea

> that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a

> dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).

>

> I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus

> no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not

> so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with

> mine.

>

> When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people

> (and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot

> list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No

> wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was

> extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a

> sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of

> attack on contributors diminishes their interest.

>

> How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when

> we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,

> when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife

> beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write

> a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with

> persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I

> feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.

> That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let

> it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear

> over a grizzly any day.

>

> Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,

> never personal.)

>

> Morro.

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> Morro,

> I know you would not take this so personal.

> You the talked about

> ".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be

> > effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise

> > them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"

> > choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being

> > "quiet" in this debate."

> I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our

> discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than

> that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one

> can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was

> rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the

> people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was

> very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime

> was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they

> do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.

> Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".

> Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".

> If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".

> Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship

> regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not

> discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for

> the bigger roles in the future.

> Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were

> drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or

> "BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a

> nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many

> different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of

> drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add

> that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.

> I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a

> spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us

> condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what

> ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance

> contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.

> I think you should find another explanation.

> May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.

> To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is

> an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some

> communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to

> perform their human right of expression.

> About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How

> can we know that you Morro are not a spy??

> I think I will stop here for now.

> Have a pleasant weekend everybody.

> Shalom,

> Famara.

>



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 11:51:17 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



The pack is running back to the barn and Jammeh and Co.'s mouth are

dripping for the thirst to stay in power. Stay alert Fellas, the NIA

machinery is in full motion to ensure a Jammeh victory. But all that will

just intensify Gambians ' resolve to boot out the junta. We 've taken

ordinary Gambians for granted for sometime now, but come decision day,

Jammeh might seek employment once again at the GNA. Ofcourse we all

know the potential for him frauding the elections, but let me tell you

guys, his defeat will be so overwhewlming and decisive that nothing he

does will stick.



Good Day



Yaya





Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh

the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs

going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with

political prisoners ? The criminal organisation called the NIA has

arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.

My fear is that like in Liberia, some Gambians would be so fed up

with the violence of Jammeh that they will reply to him likewise. Before

you pooh-pooh this, look at the scenario in Liberia: same equation, same

variables.

On the "petit English Teacher" thread, I think this is one of

those things that arise out of nowhere. No one has EVER CRITICIZED

another members's syntax or semantics apart from Saidy's. However, when

you have a "diplomat" writing press releases that no high school junior

should get away with, the citizens of that country have a right to be mad

and mad I am that we are represented by such mediocrity. If you remember,

the rest of us have to be qualified to hold our jobs and this guy is not a

volunteer; he is paid to be a public servant. So for those who keep

apologizing for their English, this has nothing to do with you.

-Abdou.



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 10:08:30 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Three new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0











Alieu Ceesay, Leo Ndow and Musa Jawara have been added to the list. We

welcome all of the three new members and will be looking forward to their

introductions and contributions/participation to the discussions.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 13:50:58 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <



Abodu:



Well put my friend. Let me add this . . . For those who would

string up Jawara at the gallows for corruption, nepotism etc., what

about his accusers (AFPRC) . . . I mean how did Tombong get this

job . . . ? Most List members are obviously more qualified than he is.

Jammeh couldn't count to three to save his life . . . As a subdued

Ghanaian Chief said to a Colonialist once, "The Maxim gun commands the

most profound respect." (Jammeh, like the colonialists, cammands our

obedience only at the point of a gun.)



Let me add my pledge to Lang's, if Jammeh wins in a free and fair

elections (and the Sept. 26 Elections will not be free or fair), I

WILL SHUT UP. Some will like that . . . (a joke . . . a joke)



Morro

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Hi folks,

Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh

the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs

going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with

political prisoners ? The criminal organisation called the NIA has

arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.

My fear is that like in Liberia, some Gambians would be so fed up

with the violence of Jammeh that they will reply to him likewise. Before

you pooh-pooh this, look at the scenario in Liberia: same equation, same

variables.

On the "petit English Teacher" thread, I think this is one of

those things that arise out of nowhere. No one has EVER CRITICIZED

another members's syntax or semantics apart from Saidy's. However, when

you have a "diplomat" writing press releases that no high school junior

should get away with, the citizens of that country have a right to be mad

and mad I am that we are represented by such mediocrity. If you remember,

the rest of us have to be qualified to hold our jobs and this guy is not a

volunteer; he is paid to be a public servant. So for those who keep

apologizing for their English, this has nothing to do with you.

-Abdou.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 14:50:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.

Content-Type: text



Very optimistic!!!







Mlanding

>

> Fellas,

>

> The pack is running back to the barn and Jammeh and Co.'s mouth are

> dripping for the thirst to stay in power. Stay alert Fellas, the NIA

> machinery is in full motion to ensure a Jammeh victory. But all that will

> just intensify Gambians ' resolve to boot out the junta. We 've taken

> ordinary Gambians for granted for sometime now, but come decision day,

> Jammeh might seek employment once again at the GNA. Ofcourse we all

> know the potential for him frauding the elections, but let me tell you

> guys, his defeat will be so overwhewlming and decisive that nothing he

> does will stick.

>

> Good Day

>

> Yaya

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 22:23:42 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Keep it up!!!

Message-ID: <



Hello brothers & Sissters,



I do not have the opportunity to read all the messages today, but I

can see that you are really active. So keep up the good work

You would not be hearing much from me for next two weeks. I hope to

see some of you in the US. I will read all the postings to day in the

flight.

Administrators, please don,t unsubscribe me.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 17:20:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Meeting set on information technology [ 41] Reuter / Robert Evan

Message-ID: <



GENEVA, Sept 16 (Reuter) - Officials from African and

European countries, international and non-governmental

organisations will hold a conference in Geneva next month on new

information technologies in Africa, sponsors said on Monday.

Details of the two-day gathering on October 17-18 were

released at a news conference by President Alpha Oumar Konare of

Mali and Guy-Olivier Segond, head of the government of

Switzerland's Geneva canton.

They said the aim of the gathering was to discuss how the

latest technologies, including the Internet whose use is

spreading fast across the continent, could be used to promote

development for all sectors of African society.

``If we Africans do not join in the debate on their

development, we will be overwhelmed by the evolution of this

technology and will be increasingly marginalised,'' the Mali

leader declared.

``In two years time, we will not be able to manage our own

states if we are not ready.''

Segond said the idea of the gathering emerged from a speech

last year by South Africa's President Nelson Mandela at the

four-yearly conference and exhibition ``Telcom-95'' in Geneva

organised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Mandela himself called for developed countries to help

emerging economies with few technical and financial resources

with rapid developments in telecommunications and information

distrbution like the Internet.

``The development of information technologies is a two-edged

sword for Africa,'' Segond told the news conference.

``It could increase the gap between the elite and the

majority of the population or allow a technological leap that

could improve living standards all round.''

Conference organisers said at present 23 African countries

or almost half those on the continent at present had public

access to full Internet services and several more had some link

to the system or advanced plans for establishing it.

Among key African figures expected to attend the October

meeting, organisers said, was South Africa's Vice-President

Thabo Mbeki, Mandela's heir-apparent, and Nathan Shamuyarira,

Zimbabwe's Minister of trade and Industry.





------------------------------



From: <

To:

Subject: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Here is a speech delivered by Mr. Darboe on Sept. 9, 1996.

I acquired it by fax and typed it onto the Net. This text is subject

to the same cautionary notes as the Platform:

1) There may be spelling errors;

2) The spell-checker Americanized all the spellings,

3) I did not proof this text so there may be unintentional

word omissions or additions, etc.



STATEMENT BY A. N. M. OUSAINOU DARBOE THE

SECRETARY GENERAL AND LEADER OF THE UNITED

DEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP),ON THE OCCASION OF THE

LAUNCHING OF THE 1996 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

CAMPAIGN, 9TH SEPTEMBER, 1996

Bismillah Rahman Raheem

Distinguished Chairperson

Venerable Religious Leaders

Distinguished Elders

Party Militants

Distinguished Ladies & Gentlemen



It gives me great honor and pleasure to thank you for nominating

me as the United Democratic Partys Presidential Candidate for the

forthcoming elections and in that capacity I am here to join the

people of Banjul to welcome you to this great occasion--the first

rally of the UDP. Following the historic launching of our party in

Brikama where in spite of the fact that I was unable to address our

supporters, the turnout (the message of our supporters) was loud

and clear that the demise of the AFPRC and its offspring the APRC

in The Gambia is eminent.



After just more than 30 years of sovereign nation hood we are as

one people poised to enter a new phase in the political life of our

nation. The Second Republic is but a few weeks away. The events

that have preceded and led to this new phase have been difficult for

some but welcome for others; it has been trying for some but again

welcome for others. It has been traumatic for some but a relief for

others.



Whatever may be the emotion with which we greeted the acts

leading to this new phase of our political life, we as a party firmly

believe that what is important is not these feelings and emotions.

What is of importance is that we learn from the lessons of the past

30 or so years and draw the correct conclusions from them in order

to be able to more adequately secure the foundations of the Second

Republic.



GOOD GOVERNANCE

Our party believes that the biggest lesson of our history is the

paramount importance of good government in the widest sense.

The UDP government would be a LISTENING government; it

would be a CARING government; it would be one that will

EMPOWER the people. A UDP government would be one that

will SERVE the best interest of the people; it would be a

government of HOPE--A HOPE OF SOCIAL, POLITICAL,

CULTURAL, AND ECONOMIC SECURITY. A UDP

government would be one that will foster and guarantee

reconciliation peace and stability now and forever. A UDP

government will ensure relevant and meaningful gender and

generation policies to enable women and youths to take their

rightful places in the national development. The party will be fully

committed to maintaining and consolidating good governance. We

reiterate that such good governance must rest on the following

pillars:



1) The will of the people is sovereign and as a result all power

must be derived from the expressed consent of the people

freely and fairly given;



2) That government must be based on respect for the rule of law,

human rights, justice and the supremacy of the constitution;



3) There must be inculcated in government-- and the society at

large--the value of probity, accountability, honesty and

integrity with a will and capacity for enforcing the observance

of these values;





4) That the ends of government ultimately must be to

ensure peace, tranquillity, social justice, economic

development and the promotion of national solidarity and

cohesion;



5) That government must maintain an effective presence, in the

rural areas through a system of decentralization which

empowers the rural masses and enables them to participate

more effectively in the public affairs of the nation and in

giving effect to their hopes and aspirations. A UDP

government heralds a new birth of respect for civil liberties

and due process of law.



As a party we are strongly committed to the strengthening of

these pillars of good government. We do so in the full

realization that gains in other sectors are of little or no value

in an environment of disregard for these fundamental values.



ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL SECTORS

1) In the Socio-economic sector, the party will be committed

to the maintenance of a liberal economic regime with

emphasis being given to the development of the private

sector.



2) The party will intensify its effort to spread the benefits of

economic growth and development it the grass roots

through the provision of essential social services particularly

with regard to health, social welfare, education and shelter.

Education as a social right and as an instrument for

enhancing the development of this nation will continue to

engage our serious attention.



AGRICULTURE

1) The party is committed to address factors which hitherto

have hampered increased production such as inadequate and

late supply of seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, and implements;

non-remunerative prices for agricultural products;

ineffective agricultural extension; inadequacy of credit

availability and poor credit recovery rates, insufficient farm

tested technological packages and poor soil husbandry.











2) The focus of policy will be the attainment of the following

objectives:-

a. Increased rain fed agricultural production of both

food and cash crops;



b. Diversification of the crop mix, including integration

with livestock;



c. Increased foreign exchange earnings from

groundnuts and other crops including high value

fruits and vegetables;



d. Reversal of the present trend of deterioration in soil

fertility; and

e. Promotion of efficient irrigated farming in order to

reduce dependence on rain fed agriculture.



FISHERIES

1. The party is committed to the full and rational exploitation

of our fisheries resources (coastal and reverine). The

objectives are to expand the export potentials of the sector,

increase supplies to the tourist industry and to the local

population as a principal source of protein.



2. Industrial fisheries activities will be given maximum support

through an investment incentive scheme. Measures

will also be taken to enhance the artisanal fisheries sector.

The surveillance, protection and conservation of our

fisheries resources will receive priority attention.





LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT

1. In order to fully exploit the natural asset we enjoy with our

Ndama livestock, efforts will be made to intensify yield.

Increase production and rationalize exploitation of our

national cattle herd for domestic meat consumption and for

export.



2. The goal of the party in this connection is to ensure a

sustainable off-take rate to meet domestic meat

requirements and also for the export market.



3. Sheep and goat breeding, a sector in which women are

predominant, will be given enhanced attention as a way

of improving the income of women and the quality of food

supply.



TOURISM, TRADE AND INDUSTRY

1. Expansion of the industry will be pursued with a search for

new markets. Linkages between tourism and other sectors

like horticulture, livestock, poultry and handicrafts will

be developed and strengthened.





Industrial development strategy will seek to encourage

domestic and foreign investment in manufacturing and in

industries based on the use of agricultural and other natural

resources for the production of high quality and competitive

products for the domestic market as well as for export. To

achieve these objectives a UDP government will examine

and review the current tax policy which we believe serves as

a disincentive to investment in the industrial, commercial

and tourism sectors.





2. The party in government, will promote the Gambia as an

offshore business center for trading, insurance, banking and

shipping.



TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION

1. Emphasis will be given to building new roads where

required and to maintaining and conserving the state of

roads already constructed through a nation wide road

rehabilitation and maintenance program. Public

transportation services will be strengthened. The countrys

major highways on the North and South Bank will be

upgraded.



2. The feeder roads construction program will be implemented

with vigor in the rural areas in order to facilitate the

movement of persons and goods in these areas and open the

way for other services.



3. Mongo Park demonstrated over Three Hundred and Fifty

Years ago that The River Gambia was the most navigable

river on the west Coast of Africa. It is ironic that

successive post independence governments have not taken

advantage of this great natural asset. A UDP government

will provide for a Gambia River authority or expand the

objectives of the Gambia Public Transport Corporation to

harnessing the water way as a going concern for

transportation, industrial, vocational and ecological

masterpiece for tourism and as part of the countrys

comprehensive and interconnected communication

network.





4. A program to expand and improve Banjul International

Airport, at Yundum through the rehabilitation, expansion

and upgrading or landing and other facilities will be high on

the partys agenda.



5. The newly established GAM Television (GTV) will be the

focus of attention with a view to strengthening it as an

educational tool. Radio Gambia will be given priority

attention.



PUBLIC UTILITIES

1. Supply of electricity has been a major obstacle to economic

development in addition to the discomfort it poses to

citizens. No efforts will be spared in increasing the

electricity generating capacity of the country to meet

demand both in the urban and in the rural areas.



SOCIAL JUSTICE

General Principles

The long-term goals of any development effort are not only meant

to accelerate economic progress but also to ensure social progress

and justice and the improvement of the standards of the living and

welfare of all the people.





EDUCATION

The party will seek to consolidate and strengthen the gains made in

both the middle school, high school and higher education levels.

The objective of the party will be to improve the quality of

education at all levels and also to ensure, through the provision of

the necessary facilities, that education - at all levels is available to

all, this calls for more and better high schools. More and better

middle schools. It calls for a national university which will provide

the country with the talent to see it through the next century. We

are cognizant of the fact that the existing educational policy is

flawed because it is success - linked to only the top 10 to 15 % of

secondary school entrance; the rest of the 85% complete an

expensive Twelve Years Program without any prospect or job

oriented training. Skill Training Control are necessary to address

the plight of the many Thousand youths who fall into these

categories each year. A UDP government would facilitate two such

modern skill centers in the first instance to provide designs courses

in agriculture, agro-industries, mechanic, electrical and plumbing to

enable these young men and women find gainful employment or

occupation. The UDP government will provide adequate resources

to cover the human and material requirements for financing of these

centers.



HEALTH

The objective of the party will be the consolidation and

improvement of existing facilities and programs and their expansion

to meet the demands of our growing population. Adequate drugs,

better trained personnel, a stronger community service will be the

focus of our attention. Experience over the past 25 years has

shown abundantly clear that 85% of the causes of death and ill-

health in developing countries are due to infectious and preventable

water-borne diarrheal disease which can all be eliminated by

immunization and clean water supply. The construction of large

capital intensive hospitals is out dated health planning policy apart

from being a callous and irresponsible wastage of scarce funds.

There is no logic in building referral hospitals if the government

cannot provide adequate staff, equipment and medicine, ambulances

and other support facilities for the existing hospitals. Our overall

objective will be to strengthen our primary health services with

effective maternal health services, immunization, improved oral

health, coordinated and integrated health education, improved

water supply and environmental sanitation.



LAND USE

The party recognizes land as an important resource for the country

and its people, the focus of attention here will be to inject equity in

ownership, protect the rights of farmers and peasants to the land

and at the same time ensure that those with capital and know-how

have access to land on which to engage in productive activities.

The introduction of industrial farming methods will be explored and

encouraged. The process of acquiring land for residential,

industrial and agricultural purposes and bona fide dealings in land

will be made efficient and less cumbersome.



LABOR, EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY

1. The party is committed to ensuring industrial peace and

harmony , better training for workers and social justice in

labor relations.



2. Informal sector employment will be encouraged particularly

in the areas of poultry, horticulture and fisheries

development. The manpower and training programs will

increase the level of skills acquisition foe self-employment.



YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE

1. The Youth form and important segment of our population

both in terms of size as well as in terms of political power

with the vote being given to 18 year Olds. Serious efforts

will be directed therefore at integrating youths fully into the

political and developmental programs of the country and in

dealing with the constraints to their own development.

The National Youth Services will be strengthened as a

means of inculcating discipline and political awareness and

responsibility in our Youth.



2. Increased attention through the provision of additional

resources and facilities will also be accorded to the

Sports and Culture Sectors. A UDP government will

promote the richness and diversity of the Gambian cultural

heritage as a deliberate policy goal and not within the

narrow limit of tourism. The development of all three

sectors is essential to the progress, health, self-respect and

self-reliance of any people.



ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE

1. The development of law, the maintenance of the rule of law

and the protection of human rights through law depend on

virile and efficient legal institutions, and a legal system that

can command the respect and confidence of the citizens of

this country. The existence of a democratic system of

government depends on an efficient and independent

judiciary, a judiciary free from interference.



2. Efforts at strengthening the judiciary through the provision

of infrastructure, equipment and qualified staff will be

pursued vigorously.



3. The provision of legal services in the rural areas as a way of

more effectively securing the guaranteed right of access of

all peoples to justice will be pursued.



4. A comprehensive review of the operation of our legal

system will be undertaken to ensure a more effective legal

response to crime and criminality in our society.



5. Laws relating to the jurisdiction and procedures of the

courts will be reviewed in order to ensure more speedy

and efficient dispatch of judicial business.



6. A systematic review and modernization of our laws with a

view to making them more relevant and responsive will be

undertaken.



7. A UDP government will keep alive commissions of inquiry

which will have as its role the investigation into allegations

of corrupt practices by persons holding public office at all

levels. These commissions will, by virtue of their quasi

judicial nature, be independent from any executive

interference. They will be limited to making

recommendation only and our government will not use

these commissions as parallel courts making orders in

favor of government. We will ensure that public reposes

confidence in these commissions.



STATUS OF WOMEN

Women play a vital role in our community, as a major segment of

the population, as mothers and trainers, as economic actors and as a

cohesive force in maintaining the fabric of our society. Despite this

our women folk continue to be neglected and to suffer serious

disadvantages. Sustained and serious efforts will be directed at

enhancing the status of women by among other things:

- increasing the number of girls in the school system;



- strengthening material and child health care;



- providing facilities that promote the economic activities of

women;



- promoting activities, measures and techniques that lighten

the burden of domestic work of women;



- promoting increased access to credit and finance by women;



- implementing the Convention on the Elimination of all

Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).



THE CHILD

The way any society treats its children and cares for them is an

indicator of its level of decency. While all the policy objectives of

the party - in the economic, social, health and education sectors- -

will and are intended to enhance the status of children, there is a

growing need to focus more attention on the rights of children, the

party is committed to pursuing policies that will enable our children

to live and be brought up in an environment which guarantees them

protection, love, good health and good education and ensures to



THE ARMED FORCES

The United Democratic Party believes in the maintenance of a

national army and will ensure that the Armed Forces traditional role

as defined in the constitution and the Gambia National Army Act is

preserved. The UDP is committed to maintain the traditional role

of the Armed Forces in defending the territorial integrity of the

Gambia against external aggression. Our party believes that apart

from its traditional role in defending this our beloved nation from

external aggression, it has a role to serve as a catalyst in the

development of this country. In order to achieve this

developmental role of the military, we will strive to attract

professional persons into the army not only to utilize their skills for

the benefit of the nation but also to lift the image of the army. A

UDP government will encourage the establishment and maintenance

of an army engineering core which can compete with other civil

engineering companies for the award of government contracts.

Funds generated from such contracts will be paid into an army

welfare fund for the benefit of all members of the Armed Forces.





FOREIGN RELATIONS

1. Foreign policy will be implemented on the basis of the

following principles:

- non-interference in the internal affairs of the states;

- self-determination of all peoples;

- co-operation for economic and social development;

- the peaceful settlement of disputes;

- the observance of human rights.





2. Within the African region, the party will relate most closely

with those countries that constitute our immediate pivotal

area. The Republic of Senegal is an important and vital

neighbor with whom relations of good neighborliness,

friendship and enhanced co-operation needs to be developed

and consolidated. We will adhere to the ideals and

objectives of the OAU Charter, which we consider as an

effective instrument for strengthening African Unity,

Solidarity and Inter-African Co-operation. We shall remain

committed to ECOWAS and the implementation of its

protocols as the optimum means for regional integration and

development.



The Party will be committed fully to:

i) the UN and its agencies;

ii) the Commonwealth;

iii) the non-aligned movement;

iv) the Islamic Conference Organization;

v) South-South Co-operation.



CONCLUSION

As we prepare to enter the Second Republic, every conscious effort

and commitment must be made to establish a lasting and viable

democratic institutions.



Chiefs, Commissioner, and Public Servants must be insulated from

politics. A politicized public service has no place in a true and

genuine democracy. It is a matter of regret that senior law

enforcement officers, security officers and administrators have

publicly identified themselves with the APRC. This erodes public

confidence in the police, the National Intelligence Agency and those

officers of the Gambia National Army, notably Commissioner who

have been canvassing for the APRC with a view to promoting its

political fortune.





We on our part are committed to addressing and focusing attention

on national issues and not on individuals.





We are committed to conduct our campaign whilst with the utmost

decorum and decency. We implore all our supporters to eschew

violence in any form, we urge you not to succumb to harassment,

intimidation and black mail.



Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Gambias last opportunity, the

opportunity to reject an oppressive and insensitive government; the

opportunity to restore to yourselves your lost honor and dignity;

the opportunity to entrust your affairs in the hands of a party that

does not pay lip service to accountability and transparency. The

United Democratic Party has the political will, the moral drive and

the appropriate human resources to live up to the expectations of

Gambians. Do not loose the opportunity.



The United Democratic Party prays that the Almighty God

continues to guide and protect all of us during this crucial turning

point in the history of our nation.





LONG LIVE THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA.



LONG LIVE THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY.



DOWN WITH MILITOCRACY IN ALL ITS

MANIFESTATIONS.



WASALAM



END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PS:

4) The format of the text has also been altered during transfer

to the Net; and

5) All words underlined or bolded in the speech are shown here in

caps.





Hope you enjoyed it.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 23:26:48 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Post-Elections Gambia.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:23 AM 9/16/96 GMT, you wrote:

>Mostafa

>You are welcome for tossing my argument in the garbage but I shall keep

yours (If you

>dont mind).

>Each and every Gambian has the right to join the party of his or her own

choice. I

>dont see anything wrong for me to ask if UDP is going to be another type of

Jawaras

>government hence most PPP supporters backed Darboe. There is always caution in

>politics.

>

>We all know that UDP is the biggest oppostion party in the Gambia and they

are the

>only party who can win Jammeh`s APRC if the elections are free and fair. I

shall

>cerebrate if UDP wins and Darboe becomes the next President even if I

support PDIOS.

>What we need now is for the military to be out and Darboe is the only

canidate for

>that chance,but this does not mean that we cannot ask questions or comment

on the UDP.

> Is this another tossing in the garbage?

>----

>Matarr M. Jeng.

>

MATARR;

I will keep this one; it is too good to be tossed in the garbage!

Lang, well spoke again!



Mostafa





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 08:35:53 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI -



Thanks

Tony





Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:00:18 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Supporters of the leading

challenger to Gambia's military leader Yahya Jammeh in

presidential elections this month said Monday they feared for

the safety of their candidate.

``The commander of the army left Banjul today with a heavy

escort to go and arrest Ousainou Darboe,'' the candidate's

campaign manager Femi Peters told Reuters.

Peters repeated his fears in an interview with British

Broadcasting Corporation radio, adding: ``We are a bit worried

about the security of our candidate.''

He said six supporters of Darboe's United Democratic Party

(UDP) were arrested Sunday at a rally in Essau, north of the

capital Banjul across the Gambia River.

Police confirmed the arrest of some UDP supporters whom they

said had gone on the rampage, attacking shops and houses of

Jammeh supporters.

Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted a

landslide victory over three civilian challengers at the

election on Sept. 26.

The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in

the United States, retired from the army on Aug. 28 to contest

the presidency.

His chief rival Darboe, the vice president of Gambia's Bar

Association, has drawn strong support from followers of former

president Sir Dawda Jawara who was ousted in Jammeh's coup.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: on the issue of silent members

Message-ID: <



In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful

Brothers and sisters,

As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become

uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly

since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.

I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,

Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say

but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I

have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what

is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners

like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about

government and its organs.

Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei

n have the following to say:

The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani

ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back

home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer

e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than

expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya

ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are

done with school). This country is already developed so our services

are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek

for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do

not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen

t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?

Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother

s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an

d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no

youth in Gambia(may God forbid)

On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families

back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the

country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means

nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more

educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya

do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not

not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a

s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t

o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like

Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of

West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo

's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb

ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri

a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.

Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in

my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.

Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER

"a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to

the mother earth"

( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election

Buba Bojang (Bada)

Accept errors remember I am a beginner.













Second, he allowedgovernmental corruption and widened the gap between therich and the poor. Finally, he ruled for far too long and wouldn’tsurrender his power voluntarily. He was blinded by his powerand could neither hear the rage of frustration nor see thesigns of unstability. In the end, he was destroyed by thesystem he had help to create and liberalize.Unfortunately, my friends, there is nothing to suggest thathistory won’t keep repeating itself even if there was no GNA.Kukoi attempted it well before Yaya did, but failed! If Gambia’strend follows the rest of Africa’s, then there will be more coupsin the decade ahead, even though, I find it very hard to accept.The problems with African leaders today is that the reforms theymake are too few and they always want to close the safety valvesof public expression. By doing so, they create the very conditionsthat lead to what they fear most-the loss of power!All this said, I believe that there is no greater suffering formankind than to see his cultural foundations giving way beneathhis feet. For better or worse, this the time to come together asGambians to voice out our opinions about what we want Yaya’sregime to accomplish in the Gambia ( It is almost obvious thathe will win). When we were growing up in the Gambia, noneof us would think of being Engineers, Doctors, Chemists,Lawyers and so on. You have to understand that thegeneration of men now in power has to include afundamental part of our generation for it to work successfully.I thank you all.Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct Support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, Ga 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 14:19:01 -0400From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroMessage-ID: < 199609151819.OAA18197@freenet3.carleton.ca >I will introduce myself as a Senegambian.My first comment will be an appel to allGambians and Senegaleses that we are onepeople despite all the divisions from pastand present.We Senegambians we have no excusefor being devided at the age of Nafta and CEE.P.S: I'am proud of having this little Knowledgeof english. Remind you that english is my fourthlanguage after Toucouleur, Woloff and French.Bocar N. =:)>I am glad to see some responses from list members. I think that>every one here has his/her own beliefs about Gambia. On the>same note, I feel that those quiet ones are not being fair and>honest to the rest of the list members. In their insecurity, they>are closing the safety valve of public expression, but I can>assure you that we are all in this together. The "silence is golden">rule need to apply here simply because we grew up in democratic>society.>After Jawara’s downfall, we were quick to admit his mistakes.>First, he raised people’s expectations and aspirations, but>never delivered what he promised. Second, he allowed>governmental corruption and widened the gap between the>rich and the poor. Finally, he ruled for far too long and wouldn’t>surrender his power voluntarily. He was blinded by his power>and could neither hear the rage of frustration nor see the>signs of unstability. In the end, he was destroyed by the>system he had help to create and liberalize.>Unfortunately, my friends, there is nothing to suggest that>history won’t keep repeating itself even if there was no GNA.>Kukoi attempted it well before Yaya did, but failed! If Gambia’s>trend follows the rest of Africa’s, then there will be more coups>in the decade ahead, even though, I find it very hard to accept.>The problems with African leaders today is that the reforms they>make are too few and they always want to close the safety valves>of public expression. By doing so, they create the very conditions>that lead to what they fear most-the loss of power!>All this said, I believe that there is no greater suffering for>mankind than to see his cultural foundations giving way beneath>his feet. For better or worse, this the time to come together as>Gambians to voice out our opinions about what we want Yaya’s>regime to accomplish in the Gambia ( It is almost obvious that>he will win). When we were growing up in the Gambia, none>of us would think of being Engineers, Doctors, Chemists,>Lawyers and so on. You have to understand that the>generation of men now in power has to include a>fundamental part of our generation for it to work successfully.>I thank you all.>Regards,>Moe S. Jallow>Product Support Engineer>Hayes MicroComputer>Norcross, Ga 30092>______________________________________________________________________>________________>______________________________________________________________________>________________------------------------------Date: 15 Sep 1996 18:44:27 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt PaperMessage-ID: < 1688072093.48299576@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: apic@igc.apc.org,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 15/09/96 17:01Subject: Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt Paper- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Africa: UN-NADAF NGO Debt PaperDate Distributed (ymd): 960915Background Paper Number 1, NGO Forum, UN-NADAF Mid TermReview, September 13-14, 1996The Unresolved and Deepening African Debt Crisis by OpaKapijimpanga, African Forum and Network on Debt andDevelopment (AFRODAD) Zimbabwe1.0 IntroductionUnder the United Nations New Agenda for the Development ofAfrica, launched in 1992 in New York following UN Resolution46/151, the international community committed itself toresolving the African debt problem. It was recognized thatAfrica's debt burden was a critical bottleneck constrainingthe recovery and development of the continent. It was alsorecognized that despite the implementation of severalinternational initiatives, the situation had not significantlyimproved.Servicing the debt accounted for over 30% of the continent'sexports. At the G7's London Summit in July 1991, participantshad agreed that Africa deserved special attention. Theytherefore called for relief measures in favour of the poorest,most indebted countries that would go beyond the TorontoTerms. The G7 then also called on the Paris Club to continueits discussion on how these measures could best be implementedpromptly.The New Agenda specifically envisioned the following measures:a) Cancellation of official ODA debt and debt servic;b) Write off of private commercial debt and use of debt buybacks or swaps for defined development activities;c) Support to African countries whose debt was mainly toofficial creditors or to multilateral institutions;d) Additional measures for Africa to benefit from newfinancial flows, particularly ODA;e) Serious consideration to organisation of an internationalconference on Africa's external indebtedness.Since 1992, the African debt crisis has been discussed fairlyextensively in many official and other fora. While in somecircles the problem has been recognised no comprehensivesolution has yet been implemented. In other circles, theproblems was just wished away.We participate in the UN-NADF Review with the expressed beliefthat this process provides a forum for discussion that willspeed up the realisation of commitments made by theinternational community in resolving Africa's debt crisis.2.0 The unresolved and deepening debt crisis:Africa's debt burden continues to make claims on the necessaryresources for development. During 1994, Africa's scheduleddebt service was 400% of actual debt service; scheduled debtservice was more than 80% of foreign exchange earnings. Forcountries like Tanzania and Madagascar, just to name two, thescheduled debt service was and remains more than 100% offoreign exchange earnings. This indicator reveals that for theseverely indebted African countries, the only real solution isa comprehensive debt relief that will close the gap betweenthe scheduled and actual debt service thus reducing the heavyarrears. Clearly, merely rescheduling of loans is not asolution to the problem of African debt.Moreover, up to US$ 200 million a year in ODA is beingdiverted from meeting Africa's development needs torefinancing the debt. This matter begs serious discussion assuch diversion has only undermined efforts aimed at humandevelopment and eradicating poverty in Africa. Unless acomprehensive solution towards an exit of the debt problem isfound, Africa will continue to have fewer and fewer resourcesavailable for meeting its mounting development needsFurthermore, as a result of policy changes in the context ofadjustment processes, African Governments have had to assumesome of the debt held by the private sector, especially theparastatal sector in the wake of privatisation. The country'sdebt burden has shifted to the Government to a very highextent as shown by the percentage of total debt stock nowattributed to the Government in Ghana (72.8%); Guinea-Bissau(91.6%); Madagascar (85.3%), Tanzania (89.5%) and Zambia(68.7) just to name a few. The debt burden has thereforecreated a great deal of pressure on government budgets. As aresult, investments in human development and eradication ofpoverty have suffered.2.1 Official Bilateral Debt:Despite the G7's many declarations for action to reduce thedebt stock of the severely indebted African countries,progress at the level of the Paris Club has been extremelyslow. At the end of 1994, the Paris Club agreed to go for theNaples Terms which would provide a 67% debt stock reductionfor the low income countries meeting their criteria. However,the 67% was to be applied to the pre-cutoff date loans. Thecut off date, defined as the time of first rescheduling has,for many African countries, not included the post-cutoff dateperiod during which the economies were troubled and thereforehad to apply for rescheduling.In February 1995, Uganda had been given a 67% debt stockrelief for loans after the cut off date of 1981. This offerwas supposed to enable Uganda to exit the debt crisis. Inreality, the net effect on total Uganda debt was about 3%! Itseems inevitable that the cut off date should be redefined toalso cover some years after the first rescheduling. Thatperiod would then take into account the specific conditionsthat continue to make it difficult for the African countriesto meet their debt repayment obligations.Furthermore, in order to achieve a meaningful reduction ondebt stock that would secure an exit situation, the actualapplied percentage would need to be higher than 67%. Up to 90per cent has been suggested and should be consideredseriously. More recently, it has been suggested that the ParisClub could put into place the following sequencing of debtrelief measures:a) After three "successful" years of meeting the appliedconditionalities, a debtor country would receive a 67% debtservice reduction;b) After another three years, if its position was still notsustainable, it would then receive a comprehensive debt stockreduction (90%) to secure an exit out of the unsustainabledebt situation.It can be imagined that this kind of sequencing will not bringa solution to the African debt crisis before the end of thiscentury. A minimum exit is needed to bring the total debt ofthe severely indebted African countries to sustainable levels.The overall range of eligibility criteria, the instruments andthe conditionalities should be a matter of negotiation in aforum that would be made up of creditors (both the Paris Cluband non-Paris Club members) on the one hand and Africandebtors, the UN-Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) andthe Organisation for African Unity (OAU) on the other. Thissuggests a change in the institutional framework in whichAfrica's debt crisis should be discussed if a meaningfulsolution should be found.2.2 Commercial Bank Debt:Contrary to the ordinary view that commercial debt is nolonger a problem for sub-Saharan Africa, commercial debt stillaccounts for a reasonable size of arrears due (some US$ 11,818billion in 1994). Mechanisms which facilitate buy backs atreasonable costs are in place and could be further implementedto reduce the debt overhang. The debtor countries need topursue these options more rigorously.2.3 Multilateral Debt:In July 1995, a World Bank Task Force had called for amechanism to resolve the multilateral debt problem of theSeverely Indebted Low Income Countries. This acknowledged thatmultilateral debt has emerged to be the most problematic forAfrica today. This has largely been because the multilateralinstitutions have been rigid and unable to take measurescomparable to those undertaken on official bilateral debt suchas rescheduling and outright write-offs. For Africa, the"preferred creditor status" of the international financialinstitutions has meant that even when a country is withdrought, the obligation to repay is paramount. Failure to doso earns the country a negative mark which then affects accessto financial resources, even from official bilateral donors.Little progress has been made since July 1995. Major reasonshave been:a) The institutions would like to continue to shieldthemselves from the responsibility of the large multilateraldebt overhang by transferring the responsibility to officialbilateral donors. The case has been made conclusively for theability of the IFIs to contribute to a Multilateral Debt Fundand to use their own resources to write off some of the baddebt. It would simply not undermine the integrity of eitherthe IMF to sell some of its gold or the World Bank to use IBRDnet income, interest subsidy account and gradual use ofreserves to address the debt issue. However, the Bretton Woodsinstitutions have opted for large refinancing of their loansthrough official bilateral funds. The IMF, for example, wouldabdicate its collective responsibility by establishing its ownpermanent ESAF. In our opinion, this will not help resolve theAfrican multilateral debt problem at all. It is our beliefthat the Bretton Woods institutions are not adequatelyaccountable as was envisaged by the UN Security Council in1945.b) There is no agreement yet on the criteria that determinewhich countries qualify and therefore the number of countries.The IMF, in particular, assumes unrealistic export growth toshow that only a handful of countries really have a debtcrisis. To get over these problems, the Bretton Woodsinstitutions should negotiate eligibility, level of debtsustainability and conditionalities and the UN-ECA and theOAU. This would make the negotiating forum more transparentand politically acceptable.Furthermore, the European Union could convert a larger part ofthe African debt into grants and meet some of the balancethrough using part of the STABEX funds as well as throughadjustment funds. The African Development Bank and Fundrequire special attention and support. New mechanisms forrealising this should be put into place taking into accountthe reorganisation efforts going on at the Bank and Fund.3.0 The Need for a Comprehensive SolutionThe commitments made at the start of UN-NADAF should behonoured before the end of this century. As has been shown byexperts in the field, there are no longer any technicalreasons why the African debt crisis cannot be resolved. Itremains a political issue requiring the political will to dealwith the crisis by way of both short term and long termmeasures.In the short term, a total and comprehensive debt stockreduction to sustainable levels should be found through theactions of the various actors themselves. This would mean thatthe bilateral donors, the World Bank and IMF must contributeto resolving the debt crisis in their own right before lookingto others. Special attention should be paid to the AfricanDevelopment Bank and the African Development Fund which wouldrequire an appropriate mechanism to enable them to play theirinstitutional role in the development of the continent.Beyond the short-term, sustainable measures should be put intoplace by both debtors and creditors to ensure the problem doesnot recur in the future. In this regard, the following issuesshould be considered:a) Resources need to be allocated so that they enhance thecapacity of the severely indebted African countries. On goingevaluation should be essential.b) Current loans should not have a negative effect on the debtoverhang. i.e. refinancing of loans should be reconsidered anddiscussed.c) Adjustment loans which include balance of payments support,technical assistance and general government budget supportshould be analysed for their impact on enhancing productivecapacity in the African countries and for future impact ondebt burden.4.0 Conclusion:It is our sincere hope and expectation that this Mid TermReview provides for the international community to reaffirmAfrica's desire to achieve meaningful development during the21st. century. The major prerequisite to this is removing someof the major constraints that the African continent is facedwith; that of a severe debt overhang and the limited space inwhich the African people can define the policies andsequencing of policy measures necessary for the transformationof their economies. We also call for serious consideration tobe given to organising an international conference on Africa'sexternal indebtedness before the end of this century asenvisioned in the commitments under this programme.African Forum and Network on Debt and Development(AFRODAD), P.O. Box MR 38, Marlborough, Harare Zimbabwe Tel:263-75-2481 Fax: 263-4-722363 E-mail: afrodad@zwe.toolnet.org ************************************************************This material is being reposted for wider distribution by theAfrica Policy Information Center (APIC), the educationalaffiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primaryobjective is to widen the policy debate in the United Statesaround African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, byconcentrating on providing accessible policy-relevantinformation and analysis usable by a wide range of groups andindividuals.Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material citedfrom another source please contact directly the sourcementioned in the posting rather than APIC.For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. ************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 20:37:35 -0400From: Wildkumba@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Books by Papa JengMessage-ID: < 960915203734_309161832@emout12.mail.aol.com I have also read the books by Papa Jeng and words can n't express howimpressed i am. The guy is truely a genius. I recommend the books to everymember of this forum.Fatou saine in Virginia is selling the books in the U.S. If anyone isinterested her phone# is 703-820-8345.Titles available1. THE SENEGAMBIA WOMAN.2. DETAINEE UNDER THE EXCELLENCY'S PLEASURE.3. DEVELOPMENT AID.4. CATALOGUES OF ERRORS.AGI KUMBA.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 09:21:13 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WelcomeMessage-ID: <19960916081746.AAA8072@LOCALNAME>Hin Gambia-l,I am sennding a warm welcome to all newly added members to theGambia-l.Since it is a norm in our cultures to greet every one when one comesto a BANTABA or a gathering , you are at least expected to send anintroduction of yourselves.My best regards to all of you!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: post-elections GambiaMessage-ID: < 199609152336.SAA69707@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 05:31 PM 9/14/96 GMT, you wrote:>> Modou,>> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian>> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the>> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and>> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the>> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position>> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an>> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political>> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line>> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well>> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far>> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another>> defination of the "politics of the belly.">>>I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for theaverage>Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too aheadof the>thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaignprogramme>proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English forall>ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they haveno chance>to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are theones we need>in the Gambia to govern our country.>You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that "its good to>be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good thingsabout your>UDP.>I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, theX.ministers,>and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning forUDP. This>is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is itgoing to>be another type of Jawara government.>I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money frompeople to>support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell uswhats going>on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lotto tell us.>So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.>---->Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk MATARR,I am baffled by your argument. If banned former opposition leaders andformer PPP supporters are behind DARBO so what. Is it not the oppositionwho have been saying (for 21 years in the case of the NCP) the things JAMMEHis saying today. The opposition wanted to get rid of JAWARA long ago and itwas JAMMEH (as JAWARA'S bodyguard who used to stand behind JAWARA at everypublic appearance intimidating the public and ready to kill anyone who darecome close to JAWARA). If it weren't for Jammeh and other guards, Jawara mayhave gone long ago. The banning of the opposition has not been done for thereasons Jammeh said but simply to increase the JUNTA'S chance of winning inthe elections.Also by saying former PPP supporters are behind DARBO are youinsinuating that no former PPP is credible and that no one should supportany party with a former PPP member in it. I am baffled by your argument.Give me other reason/s. I am tossing this one in the garbage.KAIRA NING HAIRAMOSTAFA------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:13:46 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: post-elections GambiaMessage-ID: < 199609152313.SAA49392@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Modou,Socialism may not have failed in Scandinavia but i believe that yourpoint of departure here has problems with it for some reasons:I) scandinavian socialism is at variance with the socialism PDOIS isadvocating for;11) the scandinavian welfare system (the only aspect of their politicaleconomy that would make one classify it as socialist) has beenundergoing a fundamental reorientation in the last several years. WHY?The reason is public sector intervention and largesse of the magnitudewe see in Scandinavia is distortionary and usually a misallocation ofresources with high opportunity costs; the Swedish economy for one hasbeen stagnant for several years in the late 80's and early 90's; thesocialist system is not sustainable or at least not when they dont wantto be left behind by the rest of the West;111)I was in the Gambia around election time in 1992 and I remember PDOISwriting in their paper and even saying on campaign platform that whenthey win not even ministers will have cars, they will make Gambia an"all are equal" state (I wont even call it egalitarian). I bet theywill make it like the Orwellian state where all are equal but some aremore equal than others. So when Lang Konteh said be realistic it is whatwe need. LET REALISM PREVAIL.KAIRA NING HAIRAMOSTAFAAt 04:28 PM 9/14/96 +0000, you wrote:>> Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed>> in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.>You cannot make me believe that PDOIS policies have been tried, in>other countries and failed. PDOIS is not copying their policies from>any foriegn country but conditions and facts based on the Gambian>situation. Their leadership have shown that they are dedicated to work>for the enlightenment of the Gambian people and I am sure they will>continue as they did and are still doing.>I am not an official member of PDOIS so I speak only form my own>observation and I believe action speaks louder than words.>Socialism has not yet failed here in Scandinavia!>I am not saying one should transfer that to the Gambia because there aredifferent>circumstances.> Peace!> Momodou Camara> (P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)>*******************************************************> URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara >**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:20:38 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.Message-ID: < M.091696.112039.02@ip47.image.dk What to call this? Is it going to be free and fair ellections? MMJ.The following is from the point Monday September 9,1996.7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.Two female executive members of the United Democratic Party, Kembujeh Branch, NaffieGassama and Haddy Saho, were arrested on Tuesday everning by an officer of theNational Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Brikama.Family sources at Kembujeh said "one Babadinding Jobateh, claiming to be an employeeof NIA, came for them in a blue Peugeot car and drove them towards Banjul". Thesources said no reason was given for their arrest but it is believed to be linked totheir membership of Lawyer Ousainu Darboe`s United Democratic Party. Those arrestedwere reported to have been "sensitising people on the aims and objectives of the UDPin their own (the two)compounds when the NIA came to the scene.Lamin Touray, an angry executive member of the UDP condemned the arrest and said that"the NIA is targeting the wrong people who are innocent".They were, up to our time of going to press, still under custody at the NIAheadquarters in Banjul.This brings the number of UDP supportes arrested and intimidated by the authoritiesto six. Earlier on, the commissioner of Central River Division and the police in thatarea have reportedly arrested one Mansutu Sarr, Baboucar Kanteh, Kemo Kanteh andAlhagi Silla in the Brikamaba area. They were going round collecting signatures forLawyer Darboe`s nomination. Other UDP members are being pressurised through theCommission of Enquiry. One of them is Dr. Boro Susso who was made to appear beforethe lands Commission last Monday.Worst of all, some UDP sympathisers have been dismissed from the public service.Lamin Bojang (L.S.BO), the acting Operations Superintendent at the Gambia PortsAuthority, is one of the victims. He is said to have openly pledged his support forthe UDP. Mr. Bojang confirmed his dismissal and defiantly emphasised: "the country`slaw say every Gambian is free to join the party of his choice. It is because of thatfreedom of choice that I joined the UDP".----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:23:11 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Re: Post-Elections Gambia.Message-ID: < M.091696.122311.37@ip96.image.dk MostafaYou are welcome for tossing my argument in the garbage but I shall keep yours (If youdont mind).Each and every Gambian has the right to join the party of his or her own choice. Idont see anything wrong for me to ask if UDP is going to be another type of Jawarasgovernment hence most PPP supporters backed Darboe. There is always caution inpolitics.We all know that UDP is the biggest oppostion party in the Gambia and they are theonly party who can win Jammeh`s APRC if the elections are free and fair. I shallcerebrate if UDP wins and Darboe becomes the next President even if I support PDIOS.What we need now is for the military to be out and Darboe is the only canidate forthat chance,but this does not mean that we cannot ask questions or comment on the UDP.Is this another tossing in the garbage?----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:16:39 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Subject: RE: Post-elections GambiaMessage-ID: < 9609161116.AA23805@hpl.lut.ac.uk Mostafa,You cannot put it more succintly than that. To those who say A(F)PRC can wina free and fair election, tell them if they do, dogs will fly and i will walknaked in the streets of Banjul. Their thoughts are mainly governed by theirprejudices because for a start Matarr's posting from the Point newspaperclearly shows what is happening on the ground.Lang------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 08:41:06 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?Message-ID: < 01I9JGS6T8ZM0013M0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Return-path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Date: Mon, 04 Mar 1996 12:29:34 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Subject: Elections postponed?Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIPrecedence: bulkHello compatriots!I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an officialstatement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, theembassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not evenheard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's waitand see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. Weshould be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This willhelp us to at least determine "official" thinking.While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this groupbefore:(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The processis already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban onpolitical activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogatesembark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianizationof the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political partiesbe constituted under the current political climate and with the amount oftime remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that thechances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even thedraft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources forthe AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for thispurpose.(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regimehas entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriouslycontemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure thawe do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrowof the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara doesnot deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for themessy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances ofalternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for itsactivities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for thedecades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures andmechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in ourdear country.Peace!Amadou.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:06:52 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: post-elections GambiaMessage-ID: < 199609161407.HAA09077@mx3.u.washington.edu Mostafa:Rather well put my friend. Let me add this on the issue of Jammehbeing paraded as our lord saviour: If Satan, winged, clipped his hornsit is quite possible that one could, tho' briefly, mistake him for Gabriel(God's trusted/loyal angel). My father used to tell me, son, a behindis a behind no matter how you dress it up (nothing comes out of it butcrap--such is Jammeh). Folks, don't suit up Jammeh and try to pass himoff as a gentleman. You couldn't pull it off even to a dumb, deaf, andblind person.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 16 Sep 96 03:31:51 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11145; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 03:32:51 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma016263; Mon Sep 16 03:32:46 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10558;Mon, 16 Sep 96 01:26:38 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA44680;Mon, 16 Sep 96 01:26:31 -0700Received: from audumla.students.wisc.edu (students.wisc.edu [144.92.104.66]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id BAA14789 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 01:26:29 -0700Received: from @students.wisc.edu by audumla.students.wisc.edu;id SAA69707; 8.6.9W/42; Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500Message-Id: < 199609152336.SAA69707@audumla.students.wisc.edu Date: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 18:36:07 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: post-elections GambiaMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.1.2X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENAt 05:31 PM 9/14/96 GMT, you wrote:>> Modou,>> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian>> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the>> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and>> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the>> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position>> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an>> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political>> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line>> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well>> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far>> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another>> defination of the "politics of the belly.">>>I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for theaverage>Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too aheadof the>thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaignprogramme>proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English forall>ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they haveno chance>to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are theones we need>in the Gambia to govern our country.>You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that "its good to>be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good thingsabout your>UDP.>I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, theX.ministers,>and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning forUDP. This>is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is itgoing to>be another type of Jawara government.>I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money frompeople to>support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell uswhats going>on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lotto tell us.>So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.>---->Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk MATARR,I am baffled by your argument. If banned former opposition leaders andformer PPP supporters are behind DARBO so what. Is it not the oppositionwho have been saying (for 21 years in the case of the NCP) the things JAMMEHis saying today. The opposition wanted to get rid of JAWARA long ago and itwas JAMMEH (as JAWARA'S bodyguard who used to stand behind JAWARA at everypublic appearance intimidating the public and ready to kill anyone who darecome close to JAWARA). If it weren't for Jammeh and other guards, Jawara mayhave gone long ago. The banning of the opposition has not been done for thereasons Jammeh said but simply to increase the JUNTA'S chance of winning inthe elections.Also by saying former PPP supporters are behind DARBO are youinsinuating that no former PPP is credible and that no one should supportany party with a former PPP member in it. I am baffled by your argument.Give me other reason/s. I am tossing this one in the garbage.KAIRA NING HAIRAMOSTAFA------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:44:46 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.Message-ID: < 199609161444.HAA12117@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l::I word or two about the "petit English Teachers." Again the vast majorityof critics misunderstand the point of the "petit English Teacher"--anaccomplished and well-spoken Gambian. His point was, we hold the positionof Ambassador/Charges d'Affaires in such high esteem, a person a gradeabove ********s should not be appointed to it (as evidenced by all theerrors in his postings.) Our purported "best face" in the U.S. should notbe our worst.Lord knows we all brutalize the English language, but some obviouslymore than others. It is not a good thing when the "other" is ourambassador. The person who raised the issue in the first place (LangI believe), was making a point (that our ambassador is incompetent).Perhaps in your haste to crticize, you missed it. (Note that, Langnever criticize me or any other person for our grammar or syntaxerror.)Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Sat, 14 Sep 96 11:30:26 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11790; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 11:31:24 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma017420; Sat Sep 14 11:31:19 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05387;Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:37 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36184;Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:28 -0700Received: from ns.image.dk (ns.image.dk [194.19.141.1]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id JAA20896 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 09:29:26 -0700Received: from ip108.image.dk (ip108.image.dk [194.19.141.108]) by ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id SAA25187 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 18:28:21 +0100Message-Id: < M.091496.182524.62@ip108.image.dk Date: Sat, 14 Sep 96 16:25:24 GMTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHej List MembersThank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friendof mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I shouldnot travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrivalat the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets onGambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from goingto Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had Ifollowed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even inthe wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now myquestion is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would havegone if it was under military rule?.I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for peopleto understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellingsetc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especiallynew members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far inattacking some one`s personal views.Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only thediscussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.Thank you very much.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:59:56 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.Message-ID: < 199609161500.IAA13656@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:Correction of a few obvious errors:(1) First line: "I word or two . . ." should be "A word or two . . ."(1) Last line: "Grammar or syntax error" should be "Syntax errors."Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:45:57 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11313; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 09:46:57 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma015888; Mon Sep 16 09:46:37 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17111;Mon, 16 Sep 96 07:44:49 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13082;Mon, 16 Sep 96 07:44:41 -0700Received: from IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (ibm.co.hennepin.mn.us [137.70.8.6]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA12117 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 07:44:38 -0700Received: from CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1)with BSMTP id 0452; Mon, 16 Sep 96 09:45:16 CSTMessage-Id: < 199609161444.HAA12117@mx3.u.washington.edu Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:44:46 CDTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l::I word or two about the "petit English Teachers." Again the vast majorityof critics misunderstand the point of the "petit English Teacher"--anaccomplished and well-spoken Gambian. His point was, we hold the positionof Ambassador/Charges d'Affaires in such high esteem, a person a gradeabove ********s should not be appointed to it (as evidenced by all theerrors in his postings.) Our purported "best face" in the U.S. should notbe our worst.Lord knows we all brutalize the English language, but some obviouslymore than others. It is not a good thing when the "other" is ourambassador. The person who raised the issue in the first place (LangI believe), was making a point (that our ambassador is incompetent).Perhaps in your haste to crticize, you missed it. (Note that, Langnever criticize me or any other person for our grammar or syntaxerror.)Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Sat, 14 Sep 96 11:30:26 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11790; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 11:31:24 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma017420; Sat Sep 14 11:31:19 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05387;Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:37 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36184;Sat, 14 Sep 96 09:29:28 -0700Received: from ns.image.dk (ns.image.dk [194.19.141.1]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id JAA20896 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 09:29:26 -0700Received: from ip108.image.dk (ip108.image.dk [194.19.141.108]) by ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id SAA25187 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 18:28:21 +0100Message-Id: < M.091496.182524.62@ip108.image.dk Date: Sat, 14 Sep 96 16:25:24 GMTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHej List MembersThank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friendof mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I shouldnot travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrivalat the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets onGambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from goingto Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had Ifollowed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even inthe wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now myquestion is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would havegone if it was under military rule?.I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for peopleto understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellingsetc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especiallynew members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far inattacking some one`s personal views.Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only thediscussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.Thank you very much.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:31:10 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < 199609161631.JAA22237@mx3.u.washington.edu Famara:I don't get it . . .Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Sat, 14 Sep 96 14:22:08 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11974; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 14:23:04 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma011968; Sat Sep 14 14:22:48 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16285;Sat, 14 Sep 96 12:21:05 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA12132;Sat, 14 Sep 96 12:20:48 -0700Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id MAA28834 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 12:20:44 -0700Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id VAA28663 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Sep 1996 21:20:42 +0200Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);14 Sep 96 21:20:45 +01Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 14 Sep 96 21:20:33 +01Message-Id: < 45CC4AF6325@amadeus.cmi.no Date: Sat, 14 Sep 1996 21:20:29 GMT+1Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail/Windows (v1.22)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENMorro,( Gambia-l)Thanks for the welcome to the US. Welcome to all the new members, andthanks to all of you for your contributions.I am not going to respond to the whole message, most of the thingslike wife beating, personal attacks, and so on am not wasting time on. I thinkthey have been treated fairly well. One thing I want to stand by isthe statement that " systems produce people". You have a point whenyou said that people produce their systems. But remember, these peoplewho are already produced by the existing system, have undergone theprocess socialisation. The norms and values of the society areinternalised by these people, and this is what maintains the system.The norms and values are legitimised by the institutions likeschools, churches and mosques etc. we have around us.If you are telling me that the people produce the system then you arequiet right, but remember they producing a system they are expectedto reproduce. There can be a gradual change in values and norms butthese takes a long time.I will stop here for now.Shalom,Famara.> Famara:> That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a> concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather> that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea> that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a> dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).> I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus> no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not> so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with> mine.> When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people> (and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot> list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No> wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was> extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a> sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of> attack on contributors diminishes their interest.> How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when> we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,> when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife> beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write> a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with> persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I> feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.> That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let> it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear> over a grizzly any day.> Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,> never personal.)> Morro.> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 13 Sep 96 14:59:25 CST> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA14040; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 15:00:21 -0500> Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)> id sma015543; Fri Sep 13 15:00:06 1996> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16963;> Fri, 13 Sep 96 12:49:25 -0700> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu> (5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36322;> Fri, 13 Sep 96 12:49:20 -0700> Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id MAA20684 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 12:49:1> -0700> Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id VAA17465 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 21:49:15 +0200> Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);> 13 Sep 96 21:49:19 +01> Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 13 Sep 96 21:48:59 +01> Message-Id: < 4453D4D5942@amadeus.cmi.no > Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 21:48:55 GMT+1> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . . .> X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail/Windows (v1.22)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Gambia-l,> Morro,> I know you would not take this so personal.> You the talked about> ".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be> > effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise> > them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"> > choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being> > "quiet" in this debate."> I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our> discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than> that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one> can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was> rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the> people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was> very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime> was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they> do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.> Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".> Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".> If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".> Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship> regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not> discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for> the bigger roles in the future.> Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were> drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or> "BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a> nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many> different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of> drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add> that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.> I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a> spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us> condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what> ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance> contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.> I think you should find another explanation.> May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.> To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is> an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some> communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to> perform their human right of expression.> About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How> can we know that you Morro are not a spy??> I think I will stop here for now.> Have a pleasant weekend everybody.> Shalom,> Famara.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 11:51:17 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.960916113722.17453A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,The pack is running back to the barn and Jammeh and Co.'s mouth aredripping for the thirst to stay in power. Stay alert Fellas, the NIAmachinery is in full motion to ensure a Jammeh victory. But all that willjust intensify Gambians ' resolve to boot out the junta. We 've takenordinary Gambians for granted for sometime now, but come decision day,Jammeh might seek employment once again at the GNA. Ofcourse we allknow the potential for him frauding the elections, but let me tell youguys, his defeat will be so overwhewlming and decisive that nothing hedoes will stick.Good DayYaya------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:02 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960916124555.12101B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammehthe winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugsgoing around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging withpolitical prisoners ? The criminal organisation called the NIA hasarrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.My fear is that like in Liberia, some Gambians would be so fed upwith the violence of Jammeh that they will reply to him likewise. Beforeyou pooh-pooh this, look at the scenario in Liberia: same equation, samevariables.On the "petit English Teacher" thread, I think this is one ofthose things that arise out of nowhere. No one has EVER CRITICIZEDanother members's syntax or semantics apart from Saidy's. However, whenyou have a "diplomat" writing press releases that no high school juniorshould get away with, the citizens of that country have a right to be madand mad I am that we are represented by such mediocrity. If you remember,the rest of us have to be qualified to hold our jobs and this guy is not avolunteer; he is paid to be a public servant. So for those who keepapologizing for their English, this has nothing to do with you.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 10:08:30 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Three new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960916100750.1385A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAlieu Ceesay, Leo Ndow and Musa Jawara have been added to the list. Wewelcome all of the three new members and will be looking forward to theirintroductions and contributions/participation to the discussions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 13:50:58 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < 199609161751.KAA00554@mx3.u.washington.edu Abodu:Well put my friend. Let me add this . . . For those who wouldstring up Jawara at the gallows for corruption, nepotism etc., whatabout his accusers (AFPRC) . . . I mean how did Tombong get thisjob . . . ? Most List members are obviously more qualified than he is.Jammeh couldn't count to three to save his life . . . As a subduedGhanaian Chief said to a Colonialist once, "The Maxim gun commands themost profound respect." (Jammeh, like the colonialists, cammands ourobedience only at the point of a gun.)Let me add my pledge to Lang's, if Jammeh wins in a free and fairelections (and the Sept. 26 Elections will not be free or fair), IWILL SHUT UP. Some will like that . . . (a joke . . . a joke)Morro--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 16 Sep 96 12:03:29 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA18594; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 12:04:29 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma015505; Mon Sep 16 12:04:14 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21221;Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:02:16 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13512;Mon, 16 Sep 96 10:02:06 -0700Received: from ciao.cc.columbia.edu (ciao.cc.columbia.edu [128.59.35.11]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id KAA16534 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 10:02:04 -0700Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by ciao.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id NAA18391 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:03 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960916124555.12101B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:02:02 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .In-Reply-To: < 199609161631.JAA22237@mx3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIX-Sender: at137@columbia.edu X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHi folks,Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammehthe winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugsgoing around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging withpolitical prisoners ? The criminal organisation called the NIA hasarrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.My fear is that like in Liberia, some Gambians would be so fed upwith the violence of Jammeh that they will reply to him likewise. Beforeyou pooh-pooh this, look at the scenario in Liberia: same equation, samevariables.On the "petit English Teacher" thread, I think this is one ofthose things that arise out of nowhere. No one has EVER CRITICIZEDanother members's syntax or semantics apart from Saidy's. However, whenyou have a "diplomat" writing press releases that no high school juniorshould get away with, the citizens of that country have a right to be madand mad I am that we are represented by such mediocrity. If you remember,the rest of us have to be qualified to hold our jobs and this guy is not avolunteer; he is paid to be a public servant. So for those who keepapologizing for their English, this has nothing to do with you.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 14:50:56 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: 7 UDP Supporters Arrested, 1 Dismissed At GPA.Message-ID: <199609161851.OAA03371@aspen>Content-Type: textVery optimistic!!!Mlanding> Fellas,> The pack is running back to the barn and Jammeh and Co.'s mouth are> dripping for the thirst to stay in power. Stay alert Fellas, the NIA> machinery is in full motion to ensure a Jammeh victory. But all that will> just intensify Gambians ' resolve to boot out the junta. We 've taken> ordinary Gambians for granted for sometime now, but come decision day,> Jammeh might seek employment once again at the GNA. Ofcourse we all> know the potential for him frauding the elections, but let me tell you> guys, his defeat will be so overwhewlming and decisive that nothing he> does will stick.> Good Day> Yaya------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 22:23:42 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Keep it up!!!Message-ID: < 48DD3FE285C@amadeus.cmi.no Hello brothers & Sissters,I do not have the opportunity to read all the messages today, but Ican see that you are really active. So keep up the good workYou would not be hearing much from me for next two weeks. I hope tosee some of you in the US. I will read all the postings to day in theflight.Administrators, please don,t unsubscribe me.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 17:20:57 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Meeting set on information technology [ 41] Reuter / Robert EvanMessage-ID: < 199609162120.RAA22355@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsDistribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Robert Evans)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.northwestern,clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.africa.southern,clari.tw.computers.industry_newsSubject: Meeting set on information technology in AfricaOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rafrica-informationURXf5_6SG@clari.net Lines: 41Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 8:00:38 PDTExpires: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 8:00:38 PDTACategory: financialSlugword: AFRICA-INFORMATIONThreadword: africaPriority: dailyANPA: Wc: 386/0; Id: a1248; Src: reut; Sel: reueb; Adate: 09-16-N.AXref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.northwestern:2532 clari.world.africa.eastern:3346 clari.world.africa.western:2911 clari.world.africa.southern:1318 clari.tw.computers.industry_news:576GENEVA, Sept 16 (Reuter) - Officials from African andEuropean countries, international and non-governmentalorganisations will hold a conference in Geneva next month on newinformation technologies in Africa, sponsors said on Monday.Details of the two-day gathering on October 17-18 werereleased at a news conference by President Alpha Oumar Konare ofMali and Guy-Olivier Segond, head of the government ofSwitzerland's Geneva canton.They said the aim of the gathering was to discuss how thelatest technologies, including the Internet whose use isspreading fast across the continent, could be used to promotedevelopment for all sectors of African society.``If we Africans do not join in the debate on theirdevelopment, we will be overwhelmed by the evolution of thistechnology and will be increasingly marginalised,'' the Malileader declared.``In two years time, we will not be able to manage our ownstates if we are not ready.''Segond said the idea of the gathering emerged from a speechlast year by South Africa's President Nelson Mandela at thefour-yearly conference and exhibition ``Telcom-95'' in Genevaorganised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).Mandela himself called for developed countries to helpemerging economies with few technical and financial resourceswith rapid developments in telecommunications and informationdistrbution like the Internet.``The development of information technologies is a two-edgedsword for Africa,'' Segond told the news conference.``It could increase the gap between the elite and themajority of the population or allow a technological leap thatcould improve living standards all round.''Conference organisers said at present 23 African countriesor almost half those on the continent at present had publicaccess to full Internet services and several more had some linkto the system or advanced plans for establishing it.Among key African figures expected to attend the Octobermeeting, organisers said, was South Africa's Vice-PresidentThabo Mbeki, Mandela's heir-apparent, and Nathan Shamuyarira,Zimbabwe's Minister of trade and Industry.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 96 23:51:17 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .Message-ID: < 199609170350.UAA24485@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:Here is a speech delivered by Mr. Darboe on Sept. 9, 1996.I acquired it by fax and typed it onto the Net. This text is subjectto the same cautionary notes as the Platform:1) There may be spelling errors;2) The spell-checker Americanized all the spellings,3) I did not proof this text so there may be unintentionalword omissions or additions, etc.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------STATEMENT BY A. N. M. OUSAINOU DARBOE THESECRETARY GENERAL AND LEADER OF THE UNITEDDEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP),ON THE OCCASION OF THELAUNCHING OF THE 1996 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONCAMPAIGN, 9TH SEPTEMBER, 1996Bismillah Rahman RaheemDistinguished ChairpersonVenerable Religious LeadersDistinguished EldersParty MilitantsDistinguished Ladies & GentlemenIt gives me great honor and pleasure to thank you for nominatingme as the United Democratic Partys Presidential Candidate for theforthcoming elections and in that capacity I am here to join thepeople of Banjul to welcome you to this great occasion--the firstrally of the UDP. Following the historic launching of our party inBrikama where in spite of the fact that I was unable to address oursupporters, the turnout (the message of our supporters) was loudand clear that the demise of the AFPRC and its offspring the APRCin The Gambia is eminent.After just more than 30 years of sovereign nation hood we are asone people poised to enter a new phase in the political life of ournation. The Second Republic is but a few weeks away. The eventsthat have preceded and led to this new phase have been difficult forsome but welcome for others; it has been trying for some but againwelcome for others. It has been traumatic for some but a relief forothers.Whatever may be the emotion with which we greeted the actsleading to this new phase of our political life, we as a party firmlybelieve that what is important is not these feelings and emotions.What is of importance is that we learn from the lessons of the past30 or so years and draw the correct conclusions from them in orderto be able to more adequately secure the foundations of the SecondRepublic.GOOD GOVERNANCEOur party believes that the biggest lesson of our history is theparamount importance of good government in the widest sense.The UDP government would be a LISTENING government; itwould be a CARING government; it would be one that willEMPOWER the people. A UDP government would be one thatwill SERVE the best interest of the people; it would be agovernment of HOPE--A HOPE OF SOCIAL, POLITICAL,CULTURAL, AND ECONOMIC SECURITY. A UDPgovernment would be one that will foster and guaranteereconciliation peace and stability now and forever. A UDPgovernment will ensure relevant and meaningful gender andgeneration policies to enable women and youths to take theirrightful places in the national development. The party will be fullycommitted to maintaining and consolidating good governance. Wereiterate that such good governance must rest on the followingpillars:1) The will of the people is sovereign and as a result all powermust be derived from the expressed consent of the peoplefreely and fairly given;2) That government must be based on respect for the rule of law,human rights, justice and the supremacy of the constitution;3) There must be inculcated in government-- and the society atlarge--the value of probity, accountability, honesty andintegrity with a will and capacity for enforcing the observanceof these values;4) That the ends of government ultimately must be toensure peace, tranquillity, social justice, economicdevelopment and the promotion of national solidarity andcohesion;5) That government must maintain an effective presence, in therural areas through a system of decentralization whichempowers the rural masses and enables them to participatemore effectively in the public affairs of the nation and ingiving effect to their hopes and aspirations. A UDPgovernment heralds a new birth of respect for civil libertiesand due process of law.As a party we are strongly committed to the strengthening ofthese pillars of good government. We do so in the fullrealization that gains in other sectors are of little or no valuein an environment of disregard for these fundamental values.ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL SECTORS1) In the Socio-economic sector, the party will be committedto the maintenance of a liberal economic regime withemphasis being given to the development of the privatesector.2) The party will intensify its effort to spread the benefits ofeconomic growth and development it the grass rootsthrough the provision of essential social services particularlywith regard to health, social welfare, education and shelter.Education as a social right and as an instrument forenhancing the development of this nation will continue toengage our serious attention.AGRICULTURE1) The party is committed to address factors which hithertohave hampered increased production such as inadequate andlate supply of seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, and implements;non-remunerative prices for agricultural products;ineffective agricultural extension; inadequacy of creditavailability and poor credit recovery rates, insufficient farmtested technological packages and poor soil husbandry.2) The focus of policy will be the attainment of the followingobjectives:-a. Increased rain fed agricultural production of bothfood and cash crops;b. Diversification of the crop mix, including integrationwith livestock;c. Increased foreign exchange earnings fromgroundnuts and other crops including high valuefruits and vegetables;d. Reversal of the present trend of deterioration in soilfertility; ande. Promotion of efficient irrigated farming in order toreduce dependence on rain fed agriculture.FISHERIES1. The party is committed to the full and rational exploitationof our fisheries resources (coastal and reverine). Theobjectives are to expand the export potentials of the sector,increase supplies to the tourist industry and to the localpopulation as a principal source of protein.2. Industrial fisheries activities will be given maximum supportthrough an investment incentive scheme. Measureswill also be taken to enhance the artisanal fisheries sector.The surveillance, protection and conservation of ourfisheries resources will receive priority attention.LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT1. In order to fully exploit the natural asset we enjoy with ourNdama livestock, efforts will be made to intensify yield.Increase production and rationalize exploitation of ournational cattle herd for domestic meat consumption and forexport.2. The goal of the party in this connection is to ensure asustainable off-take rate to meet domestic meatrequirements and also for the export market.3. Sheep and goat breeding, a sector in which women arepredominant, will be given enhanced attention as a wayof improving the income of women and the quality of foodsupply.TOURISM, TRADE AND INDUSTRY1. Expansion of the industry will be pursued with a search fornew markets. Linkages between tourism and other sectorslike horticulture, livestock, poultry and handicrafts willbe developed and strengthened.Industrial development strategy will seek to encouragedomestic and foreign investment in manufacturing and inindustries based on the use of agricultural and other naturalresources for the production of high quality and competitiveproducts for the domestic market as well as for export. Toachieve these objectives a UDP government will examineand review the current tax policy which we believe serves asa disincentive to investment in the industrial, commercialand tourism sectors.2. The party in government, will promote the Gambia as anoffshore business center for trading, insurance, banking andshipping.TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION1. Emphasis will be given to building new roads whererequired and to maintaining and conserving the state ofroads already constructed through a nation wide roadrehabilitation and maintenance program. Publictransportation services will be strengthened. The countrysmajor highways on the North and South Bank will beupgraded.2. The feeder roads construction program will be implementedwith vigor in the rural areas in order to facilitate themovement of persons and goods in these areas and open theway for other services.3. Mongo Park demonstrated over Three Hundred and FiftyYears ago that The River Gambia was the most navigableriver on the west Coast of Africa. It is ironic thatsuccessive post independence governments have not takenadvantage of this great natural asset. A UDP governmentwill provide for a Gambia River authority or expand theobjectives of the Gambia Public Transport Corporation toharnessing the water way as a going concern fortransportation, industrial, vocational and ecologicalmasterpiece for tourism and as part of the countryscomprehensive and interconnected communicationnetwork.4. A program to expand and improve Banjul InternationalAirport, at Yundum through the rehabilitation, expansionand upgrading or landing and other facilities will be high onthe partys agenda.5. The newly established GAM Television (GTV) will be thefocus of attention with a view to strengthening it as aneducational tool. Radio Gambia will be given priorityattention.PUBLIC UTILITIES1. Supply of electricity has been a major obstacle to economicdevelopment in addition to the discomfort it poses tocitizens. No efforts will be spared in increasing theelectricity generating capacity of the country to meetdemand both in the urban and in the rural areas.SOCIAL JUSTICEGeneral PrinciplesThe long-term goals of any development effort are not only meantto accelerate economic progress but also to ensure social progressand justice and the improvement of the standards of the living andwelfare of all the people.EDUCATIONThe party will seek to consolidate and strengthen the gains made inboth the middle school, high school and higher education levels.The objective of the party will be to improve the quality ofeducation at all levels and also to ensure, through the provision ofthe necessary facilities, that education - at all levels is available toall, this calls for more and better high schools. More and bettermiddle schools. It calls for a national university which will providethe country with the talent to see it through the next century. Weare cognizant of the fact that the existing educational policy isflawed because it is success - linked to only the top 10 to 15 % ofsecondary school entrance; the rest of the 85% complete anexpensive Twelve Years Program without any prospect or joboriented training. Skill Training Control are necessary to addressthe plight of the many Thousand youths who fall into thesecategories each year. A UDP government would facilitate two suchmodern skill centers in the first instance to provide designs coursesin agriculture, agro-industries, mechanic, electrical and plumbing toenable these young men and women find gainful employment oroccupation. The UDP government will provide adequate resourcesto cover the human and material requirements for financing of thesecenters.HEALTHThe objective of the party will be the consolidation andimprovement of existing facilities and programs and their expansionto meet the demands of our growing population. Adequate drugs,better trained personnel, a stronger community service will be thefocus of our attention. Experience over the past 25 years hasshown abundantly clear that 85% of the causes of death and ill-health in developing countries are due to infectious and preventablewater-borne diarrheal disease which can all be eliminated byimmunization and clean water supply. The construction of largecapital intensive hospitals is out dated health planning policy apartfrom being a callous and irresponsible wastage of scarce funds.There is no logic in building referral hospitals if the governmentcannot provide adequate staff, equipment and medicine, ambulancesand other support facilities for the existing hospitals. Our overallobjective will be to strengthen our primary health services witheffective maternal health services, immunization, improved oralhealth, coordinated and integrated health education, improvedwater supply and environmental sanitation.LAND USEThe party recognizes land as an important resource for the countryand its people, the focus of attention here will be to inject equity inownership, protect the rights of farmers and peasants to the landand at the same time ensure that those with capital and know-howhave access to land on which to engage in productive activities.The introduction of industrial farming methods will be explored andencouraged. The process of acquiring land for residential,industrial and agricultural purposes and bona fide dealings in landwill be made efficient and less cumbersome.LABOR, EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY1. The party is committed to ensuring industrial peace andharmony , better training for workers and social justice inlabor relations.2. Informal sector employment will be encouraged particularlyin the areas of poultry, horticulture and fisheriesdevelopment. The manpower and training programs willincrease the level of skills acquisition foe self-employment.YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE1. The Youth form and important segment of our populationboth in terms of size as well as in terms of political powerwith the vote being given to 18 year Olds. Serious effortswill be directed therefore at integrating youths fully into thepolitical and developmental programs of the country and indealing with the constraints to their own development.The National Youth Services will be strengthened as ameans of inculcating discipline and political awareness andresponsibility in our Youth.2. Increased attention through the provision of additionalresources and facilities will also be accorded to theSports and Culture Sectors. A UDP government willpromote the richness and diversity of the Gambian culturalheritage as a deliberate policy goal and not within thenarrow limit of tourism. The development of all threesectors is essential to the progress, health, self-respect andself-reliance of any people.ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE1. The development of law, the maintenance of the rule of lawand the protection of human rights through law depend onvirile and efficient legal institutions, and a legal system thatcan command the respect and confidence of the citizens ofthis country. The existence of a democratic system ofgovernment depends on an efficient and independentjudiciary, a judiciary free from interference.2. Efforts at strengthening the judiciary through the provisionof infrastructure, equipment and qualified staff will bepursued vigorously.3. The provision of legal services in the rural areas as a way ofmore effectively securing the guaranteed right of access ofall peoples to justice will be pursued.4. A comprehensive review of the operation of our legalsystem will be undertaken to ensure a more effective legalresponse to crime and criminality in our society.5. Laws relating to the jurisdiction and procedures of thecourts will be reviewed in order to ensure more speedyand efficient dispatch of judicial business.6. A systematic review and modernization of our laws with aview to making them more relevant and responsive will beundertaken.7. A UDP government will keep alive commissions of inquirywhich will have as its role the investigation into allegationsof corrupt practices by persons holding public office at alllevels. These commissions will, by virtue of their quasijudicial nature, be independent from any executiveinterference. They will be limited to makingrecommendation only and our government will not usethese commissions as parallel courts making orders infavor of government. We will ensure that public reposesconfidence in these commissions.STATUS OF WOMENWomen play a vital role in our community, as a major segment ofthe population, as mothers and trainers, as economic actors and as acohesive force in maintaining the fabric of our society. Despite thisour women folk continue to be neglected and to suffer seriousdisadvantages. Sustained and serious efforts will be directed atenhancing the status of women by among other things:- increasing the number of girls in the school system;- strengthening material and child health care;- providing facilities that promote the economic activities ofwomen;- promoting activities, measures and techniques that lightenthe burden of domestic work of women;- promoting increased access to credit and finance by women;- implementing the Convention on the Elimination of allForms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).THE CHILDThe way any society treats its children and cares for them is anindicator of its level of decency. While all the policy objectives ofthe party - in the economic, social, health and education sectors- -will and are intended to enhance the status of children, there is agrowing need to focus more attention on the rights of children, theparty is committed to pursuing policies that will enable our childrento live and be brought up in an environment which guarantees themprotection, love, good health and good education and ensures toTHE ARMED FORCESThe United Democratic Party believes in the maintenance of anational army and will ensure that the Armed Forces traditional roleas defined in the constitution and the Gambia National Army Act ispreserved. The UDP is committed to maintain the traditional roleof the Armed Forces in defending the territorial integrity of theGambia against external aggression. Our party believes that apartfrom its traditional role in defending this our beloved nation fromexternal aggression, it has a role to serve as a catalyst in thedevelopment of this country. In order to achieve thisdevelopmental role of the military, we will strive to attractprofessional persons into the army not only to utilize their skills forthe benefit of the nation but also to lift the image of the army. AUDP government will encourage the establishment and maintenanceof an army engineering core which can compete with other civilengineering companies for the award of government contracts.Funds generated from such contracts will be paid into an armywelfare fund for the benefit of all members of the Armed Forces.FOREIGN RELATIONS1. Foreign policy will be implemented on the basis of thefollowing principles:- non-interference in the internal affairs of the states;- self-determination of all peoples;- co-operation for economic and social development;- the peaceful settlement of disputes;- the observance of human rights.2. Within the African region, the party will relate most closelywith those countries that constitute our immediate pivotalarea. The Republic of Senegal is an important and vitalneighbor with whom relations of good neighborliness,friendship and enhanced co-operation needs to be developedand consolidated. We will adhere to the ideals andobjectives of the OAU Charter, which we consider as aneffective instrument for strengthening African Unity,Solidarity and Inter-African Co-operation. We shall remaincommitted to ECOWAS and the implementation of itsprotocols as the optimum means for regional integration anddevelopment.The Party will be committed fully to:i) the UN and its agencies;ii) the Commonwealth;iii) the non-aligned movement;iv) the Islamic Conference Organization;v) South-South Co-operation.CONCLUSIONAs we prepare to enter the Second Republic, every conscious effortand commitment must be made to establish a lasting and viabledemocratic institutions.Chiefs, Commissioner, and Public Servants must be insulated frompolitics. A politicized public service has no place in a true andgenuine democracy. It is a matter of regret that senior lawenforcement officers, security officers and administrators havepublicly identified themselves with the APRC. This erodes publicconfidence in the police, the National Intelligence Agency and thoseofficers of the Gambia National Army, notably Commissioner whohave been canvassing for the APRC with a view to promoting itspolitical fortune.We on our part are committed to addressing and focusing attentionon national issues and not on individuals.We are committed to conduct our campaign whilst with the utmostdecorum and decency. We implore all our supporters to eschewviolence in any form, we urge you not to succumb to harassment,intimidation and black mail.Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Gambias last opportunity, theopportunity to reject an oppressive and insensitive government; theopportunity to restore to yourselves your lost honor and dignity;the opportunity to entrust your affairs in the hands of a party thatdoes not pay lip service to accountability and transparency. TheUnited Democratic Party has the political will, the moral drive andthe appropriate human resources to live up to the expectations ofGambians. Do not loose the opportunity.The United Democratic Party prays that the Almighty Godcontinues to guide and protect all of us during this crucial turningpoint in the history of our nation.LONG LIVE THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA.LONG LIVE THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY.DOWN WITH MILITOCRACY IN ALL ITSMANIFESTATIONS.WASALAMEND OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH/END OF SPEECH-------------------------------------------------------------------------------PS:4) The format of the text has also been altered during transferto the Net; and5) All words underlined or bolded in the speech are shown here incaps.Hope you enjoyed it.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 23:26:48 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Post-Elections Gambia.Message-ID: < 199609170426.XAA10137@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 10:23 AM 9/16/96 GMT, you wrote:>Mostafa>You are welcome for tossing my argument in the garbage but I shall keepyours (If you>dont mind).>Each and every Gambian has the right to join the party of his or her ownchoice. I>dont see anything wrong for me to ask if UDP is going to be another type ofJawaras>government hence most PPP supporters backed Darboe. There is always caution in>politics.>We all know that UDP is the biggest oppostion party in the Gambia and theyare the>only party who can win Jammeh`s APRC if the elections are free and fair. Ishall>cerebrate if UDP wins and Darboe becomes the next President even if Isupport PDIOS.>What we need now is for the military to be out and Darboe is the onlycanidate for>that chance,but this does not mean that we cannot ask questions or commenton the UDP.> Is this another tossing in the garbage?>---->Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk MATARR;I will keep this one; it is too good to be tossed in the garbage!Lang, well spoke again!Mostafa------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 08:35:53 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidate (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960917083503.25391A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFYI -ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 13:00:18 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Gambia opposition party fears arrest of candidateBANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Supporters of the leadingchallenger to Gambia's military leader Yahya Jammeh inpresidential elections this month said Monday they feared forthe safety of their candidate.``The commander of the army left Banjul today with a heavyescort to go and arrest Ousainou Darboe,'' the candidate'scampaign manager Femi Peters told Reuters.Peters repeated his fears in an interview with BritishBroadcasting Corporation radio, adding: ``We are a bit worriedabout the security of our candidate.''He said six supporters of Darboe's United Democratic Party(UDP) were arrested Sunday at a rally in Essau, north of thecapital Banjul across the Gambia River.Police confirmed the arrest of some UDP supporters whom theysaid had gone on the rampage, attacking shops and houses ofJammeh supporters.Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted alandslide victory over three civilian challengers at theelection on Sept. 26.The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training inthe United States, retired from the army on Aug. 28 to contestthe presidency.His chief rival Darboe, the vice president of Gambia's BarAssociation, has drawn strong support from followers of formerpresident Sir Dawda Jawara who was ousted in Jammeh's coup.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 17SEP96.13559671.0066.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most mercifulBrothers and sisters,As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women becomeuneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directlysince I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to saybut just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that Ihave to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so whatis the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginnerslike me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially aboutgovernment and its organs.Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herein have the following to say:The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meaning development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going backhome now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we were thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better thanexpressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Yaya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who aredone with school). This country is already developed so our servicesare not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seekfor a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we donot want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlement are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brothers who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try and be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be noyouth in Gambia(may God forbid)On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our familiesback home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading thecountry. If we should look behind, we will find out that education meansnothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far moreeducated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yayado within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us notnot see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but as a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able to do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves likeJawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore ofWest Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gambia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeria type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters inmy family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER"a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back tothe mother earth"( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the electionBuba Bojang (Bada)Accept errors remember I am a beginner.------------------------------ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 13:17:04 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members

Message-ID: <



Bada, I think every list member should and would try and accomodate the different views that are expected on a forum like Gambia-L. Political affiliation should be a matter of individual right. It is not a sin nor should anyone be offended by you telling your twelve family members to vote for Yahya.



However I have only one objection with your statement that "Better have what you see than what you don't see". I must say that if our parents held unto that philosophy when they were confronted with deciding whether to send or not to send us to school, perhaps you and I would be swinging the "axe and the hoe" and not debating on cyberspace.



"How do you see Gambia if Yaya should lost this election? Perhaps it would not be as traumatic as when he is strucked by lightening on his campaign trail. In short the Gambia will continue to live!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 15:19:52 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: Formal introduction of new member - Adama Kah

Message-ID: <



Fellow Gambians



Hello fellow Gambians. Excuse me for not formally introducing myself

to the "community" in a more prompt manner. It has been a hectic

couple of weeks for me. Nonetheless, I have been trying as best as I

could to keep track on the discussions, and I hope to be a

significant contributor in the discussions in the very near future.



I wish to point out that the continued attraction to such a newsgroup

is its potential to foster constructive intellectual discourse among

fellow Gambians, and Africans as a whole. I hope such intellectual exchanges

would have direct implications on our individual contributions to our

country. For this reason alone, the creators of such a newsgroup

should be highly commended for their services to our country and to

Africa as a whole.



Thanks you welcoming me "home".

Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 16:25:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI folks,

I think we owe a big "thank you" to Morro for efforts in providing

us Mr. Darboe's speech.

I must say that I am very impressed with the bravery of his speech

and the wisdom of his program. The only advice I have is that the Gambian

government should pull out of the TV business and let private enterprise

run that. I also think that the GNA is such a security threat that we

should learn from the Haitains and just abolish it.

Buba Bojang, welcome to the discussion. I hope you will continue

to contribute because the learning process never stops for man. We all

learn from each other until we hit the grave.

-Abdou.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 16:54:07 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Just a perspective

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-L

I am smitten by the level of distain on the political structure

in the Gambia. While everyone has the right to political affiliation,

I must remind some of our list members that the race for the State House

is not a race between a saint and a scoundrel. Both candidates are

individuals with strong conviction and good intent for our country.

Those of us that met both candidates know that some of the views by our

list members are fueled by selfishness and antipathy against the APRC.

Mr. Darboe deserves his due for his service and knowledge of government

and should be treated as such. My question is... Where was Mr. Darboe

when Gambia was being mugged by Jawara and his Rodents.



I strongly believe that the only alternatve to Jammeh and

the APRC would be Halifa Sallah or Seedia Jatta. These two individuals

have struggled to liberate us from Jawara's wrath for the past decade.

They've been visible opponents and sometimes victims of intimidation in

their effort to rid us of Jawara and his clique. I hope that Jammeh

would infuse his government with their intellect. In my unbiased and

unabated criterion, I believe that the only viable candidates are those

who struggled and saved us from the Jawara era.



I am sure my critics will respond by saying Jammeh is using the

same intimidating tactics... Folks, wake up and smell the coffee,...

Factually speaking, there is only a handful of detainees in the Gambia. I refrain

from calling them political detainees because they are not. They were a

bunch of self centered Jawara cronies who would do anything to maintain

their unscrupulous lifestyles. Folks, the past two years have brought so

much political awakening in the Gambia that even the illiterate poor

peasants are going to vote for their pocket-books and not for ethnicity.

The political spectrum has widened to areas that have previously been taken

for granted.



On the" PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS, " I urge all the silent majority

to please do not let them scare you into silence. English is a second or third

language to most of us and should not be used as a DIP STICK for measuring

one's intelligence or wisdom.



MAFY aka MANLAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 17:10:05 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members

Message-ID: <



Hi,



Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.



Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to vote for, by all means do that with your family.



I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence. I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.



I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.



As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these machines.



Good day to all.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT

> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: on the issue of silent members

> X-To: <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful

> Brothers and sisters,

> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become

> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly

> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.

> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,

> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say

> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I

> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what

> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners

> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about

> government and its organs.

> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei

> n have the following to say:

> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani

> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back

> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer

> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than

> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya

> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are

> done with school). This country is already developed so our services

> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek

> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do

> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen

> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?

> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother

> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an

> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no

> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)

> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families

> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the

> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means

> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more

> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya

> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not

> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a

> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t

> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like

> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of

> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo

> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb

> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri

> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.

> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in

> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.

> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER

> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to

> the mother earth"

> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election

> Buba Bojang (Bada)

> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.

>

>

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 17:20:39 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: X-sun-attachment



Amadou,



I just got thru reading your posting. Well put, I couldn't agree more with you.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 08:41:06 -0500 (EST)

> From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

Return-path: <

Date: Mon, 04 Mar 1996 12:29:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: Elections postponed?

Sender:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Reply-to:

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Precedence: bulk



Hello compatriots!



I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an official

statement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, the

embassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not even

heard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's wait

and see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. We

should be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This will

help us to at least determine "official" thinking.



While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this group

before:

(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The process

is already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban on

political activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogates

embark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianization

of the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political parties

be constituted under the current political climate and with the amount of

time remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that the

chances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even the

draft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources for

the AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for this

purpose.

(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regime

has entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriously

contemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.



(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure tha

we do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.



(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,

and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrow

of the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara does

not deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for the

messy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances of

alternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?

The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for its

activities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for the

decades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures and

mechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in our

dear country.



Peace!

Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 00:09:13 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Just a perspective

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Mafy, even a handful of detainees is unaceptable

given that they are not just numbers but real people, fathers,

husbands and brothers. They could have been me or you or Jammeh or

anybody. What is wrong about it is that they are detained for not what

they did but who they are! My concern is that even jammeh is not

immuned to the kind of abuse those detainees are subjected to. Believe

me that is not the way civilized societies should conduct themselves.





Malanding Jaiteh



> Gambia-L

> I am smitten by the level of distain on the political structure

> in the Gambia. While everyone has the right to political affiliation,

> I must remind some of our list members that the race for the State House

> is not a race between a saint and a scoundrel. Both candidates are

> individuals with strong conviction and good intent for our country.

> Those of us that met both candidates know that some of the views by our

> list members are fueled by selfishness and antipathy against the APRC.

> Mr. Darboe deserves his due for his service and knowledge of government

> and should be treated as such. My question is... Where was Mr. Darboe

> when Gambia was being mugged by Jawara and his Rodents.

>

> I strongly believe that the only alternatve to Jammeh and

> the APRC would be Halifa Sallah or Seedia Jatta. These two individuals

> have struggled to liberate us from Jawara's wrath for the past decade.

> They've been visible opponents and sometimes victims of intimidation in

> their effort to rid us of Jawara and his clique. I hope that Jammeh

> would infuse his government with their intellect. In my unbiased and

> unabated criterion, I believe that the only viable candidates are those

> who struggled and saved us from the Jawara era.

>

> I am sure my critics will respond by saying Jammeh is using the

> same intimidating tactics... Folks, wake up and smell the coffee,...

> Factually speaking, there is only a handful of detainees in the Gambia. I refrain

> from calling them political detainees because they are not. They were a

> bunch of self centered Jawara cronies who would do anything to maintain

> their unscrupulous lifestyles. Folks, the past two years have brought so

> much political awakening in the Gambia that even the illiterate poor

> peasants are going to vote for their pocket-books and not for ethnicity.

> The political spectrum has widened to areas that have previously been taken

> for granted.

>

> On the" PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS, " I urge all the silent majority

> to please do not let them scare you into silence. English is a second or third

> language to most of us and should not be used as a DIP STICK for measuring

> one's intelligence or wisdom.

>

> MAFY aka MANLAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 21:23:32 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <



> Hi folks,

> Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh

> the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs

> going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with

> political prisoners ?



Abdou, you wrote:

>The criminal organisation called the NIA has

> arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.



Was Gabriel Roberts really arrested? And if yes, what were the charges? This isof personal interest to me since he happens to be my mother's brother, or did I just misread your posting? Anyone please enlightened me.



regards,



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 00:52:27 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Address change

Message-ID: <



Hi Tony !



I Just want to let you know that my address has changed to the

following:

ydarboe@sina.com.

Please forward all my mails to this address.

Thanks.

Yahya B. Darboe









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:11:56 GMT+1

From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <



Thanks to everybody for interesting and sometimes provoking

contributions.

After attacking Famara in the corridor, he insisted that I should

share my views with the members on the list.

First to Buba, I think the opinions of a sophomore may be as

valuable as those of a person with a Ph.D, we all

have to prove to the others that what we say make sense and give the

others the feeling that we know what we are talking about. As

"toubab" women some of us are probably less listened to by some list

members than a male Gambian sophomore.... An example

is Tombongs attemt to paternalize Ylva when she was just citing from

"Upfront". He tried to teach her about the Gambian school system

and asked "are we really following the developments in the

Gambia?" - if there was something wrong in Upfront, maybe the

critisism should be directed somewhere else.



When it comes to Gambian "political culture" (I don't speak about

Yaya Jammeh & co. - what he is doing is certainly something else), I

must admit, it is probably the part of Gambian culture I understand

least. Supporters of Jammeh, or at least those who are happy about a

change of the regime, have over and over again tried to explain to me

why people voted for Jawara in spite that they did not want him.

During my various fieldworks in Bakau since 1987, I used to ask PPP

fans what was good about it. One woman said, "Look at Guinea Bissau,

they don't even have sugar!" Some said that they helped people, could

give them rice etc. At that time, and up to the coup, I thought PDOIS

had the best political ideas. I asked my friends why they didn't like

PDOIS, to them it was too extreme, although they didn't know much

about them. Several of the women in the fieldwork area were NCP

supporters, some because of Sheriff Dibba, some because of Dembo

Bojang. The "close race" between Dibba and Jawara in the last

election made me believe that Dibba had a chance, and I thought the

elections were free and fair. Why Jawara could not be removed through

elections is still not clear to me.



For me PDOIS has fallen from the throne since the coup, and even more

since the so called countercoup attempt 11th of November -94. I came

to Gambia on that day and stayed there for 6 months. Halifa Sallah

has been more similar to an ambassador for Yaya Jammeh than the

refreshing critic of the regime he used to be under Jawara. In

Foroyaa they argued that there had been an attempted countercoup,

in spite of strong evidence that it was a "cleansing" of unwanted

elements within the miltary. Foroyaa has also stated that there is

no eveidence that the death of Koro Ceesay was not an accident....

When the British boycotted Gambia by stopping tourism, Halifa Sallah

tried to convince them to change their minds. I don't trust him

anymore. Even if I had done, I would for pragmatic reasons asked

people to support UDP, since they are the only party who could beat

Yaya Jammeh in a presidental election.



But I am sure that Jammeh will not give up power, if he doesn't win

by fair means, he will use some of his other methods which we have

seen too much of already.



Boycott is a nice idealistic idea, and would have been the proper

thing to do, but unfortunately, far from the Gambian reality. Gambia

is not monitored from the Gambia-l. I know that some of the members

may have a lot of influence in Gambia, but in the capacity of

the persons they are, not because they are list members. The

Gambia- l is probably the best Civic education initiative which have

appeared during the AFPRC era, but still not reaching as many people

as we would like.



Heidi Skramstad, Norway



















































------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 14:34:38 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE: Multiple issues

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L,

Heidi, your thoughts are very refreshing indeed. Its not a coincidence

that non-Gambians in our group (at least those who have contributed) share

similar views. In one of postings i said that according to political observers

it was the split of opposition votes thats why Jawara scraped through in the

last election. 'Cross-carpetting' was another factor for lack of effective

opposition. I want to assure you that some of us read your

postings with interest. As an outsider you may have a more balanced view than

the rest of us.

Most of the views expressed by supporters of AFPRC or opponents of

former Jawara regime are more prejudicial in nature than fact.



I guess its time we invite the following to form a party and if they do pls

send me your manifesto, i would like to join.

Mambuna Bojang, who says the AFPRC might have killed few people but they ......

Manlafy who said he doesn't care the type of government we have.... and lately

that we have only few detainees ( as if few detainees are numbers not real

people)

Buba Bojang who said education is irrelevant....and cannot contemplate life in

the Gambia without Yaya Jammeh....

Incredible stuff!!!!!!



On the issue of PDOIS, i think they lack total credibilty. In addition to what

you have said, when Ebou Jallow resigned from the AFPRC and made series of

allegations, they dealt with it in one line in Foroyaa. It goes like this: 'if

someone tells that somebody said he did something, will you believe him?' Not

the exact quote but along those lines.



Dr.Amadou S Janneh, i think we all are getting obsessed with the so-called

kleptocratic regime.

What you should understand is that after independence Gambia wasn't

equipped enough to deal with most white-collar crimes. Please refer to the West

Africa magazine, september issue which includes Mr. B. B. Dabo interview.



It was difficult to bring a successful prosecution due to lack of properly

trained CID. The Brits didn't leave us with any.

We live in a civilized society and as such we can only

use the courts and not go by our instincts to prosecute people. The protection

of fundamental human values and the rule of law should be a guiding principle

for any civilized nation. If we cannot have that we all might as well go and

live in animal kingdom where only physical strength commands attention.

This is why i disagree fundamentally with you people when you justify Jawara's

overthrow by military means. Those who overthrew him swore an oath of

allegiance prior to their appointments to uphold and defend the constitution.

So i don't think its right for those people whose only advantage over the rest

of us is their access to guns to suspend that constitution.



I just would like to remind you that despite all our difficulties there were

some successful prosecutions of some coperative staff some years ago. I remember

farmer's corrugated iron roof removed in default of their loan repayments. The

people who collected those money themselves embezzled the lot. Those people

were caught, prosecuted and imprisoned. What more can be done, send them to

the gallows?.



Those who say we should not be concerned with the standard of written English

by our representatives such as Tombong Saidy, i tell you this: A country as a

nation earned her respect through the calibre of people who

represents her. Has our expectations of our representative so low that we

should not question the likes of Tombong Saidy. I don't write perfect English,

so what, i am just representing my own personal views, but Tombong is

representing you and i and as such he should have a better standard than

each and everyone of us.



Lang



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 10:55:01 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silence . .

Message-ID: <



Heidi:



You see things so painfully clear. Please keep on writing . . .



Morro.

Thanks to everybody for interesting and sometimes provoking

contributions.

After attacking Famara in the corridor, he insisted that I should

share my views with the members on the list.

First to Buba, I think the opinions of a sophomore may be as

valuable as those of a person with a Ph.D, we all

have to prove to the others that what we say make sense and give the

others the feeling that we know what we are talking about. As

"toubab" women some of us are probably less listened to by some list

members than a male Gambian sophomore.... An example

is Tombongs attemt to paternalize Ylva when she was just citing from

"Upfront". He tried to teach her about the Gambian school system

and asked "are we really following the developments in the

Gambia?" - if there was something wrong in Upfront, maybe the

critisism should be directed somewhere else.



When it comes to Gambian "political culture" (I don't speak about

Yaya Jammeh & co. - what he is doing is certainly something else), I

must admit, it is probably the part of Gambian culture I understand

least. Supporters of Jammeh, or at least those who are happy about a

change of the regime, have over and over again tried to explain to me

why people voted for Jawara in spite that they did not want him.

During my various fieldworks in Bakau since 1987, I used to ask PPP

fans what was good about it. One woman said, "Look at Guinea Bissau,

they don't even have sugar!" Some said that they helped people, could

give them rice etc. At that time, and up to the coup, I thought PDOIS

had the best political ideas. I asked my friends why they didn't like

PDOIS, to them it was too extreme, although they didn't know much

about them. Several of the women in the fieldwork area were NCP

supporters, some because of Sheriff Dibba, some because of Dembo

Bojang. The "close race" between Dibba and Jawara in the last

election made me believe that Dibba had a chance, and I thought the

elections were free and fair. Why Jawara could not be removed through

elections is still not clear to me.



For me PDOIS has fallen from the throne since the coup, and even more

since the so called countercoup attempt 11th of November -94. I came

to Gambia on that day and stayed there for 6 months. Halifa Sallah

has been more similar to an ambassador for Yaya Jammeh than the

refreshing critic of the regime he used to be under Jawara. In

Foroyaa they argued that there had been an attempted countercoup,

in spite of strong evidence that it was a "cleansing" of unwanted

elements within the miltary. Foroyaa has also stated that there is

no eveidence that the death of Koro Ceesay was not an accident....

When the British boycotted Gambia by stopping tourism, Halifa Sallah

tried to convince them to change their minds. I don't trust him

anymore. Even if I had done, I would for pragmatic reasons asked

people to support UDP, since they are the only party who could beat

Yaya Jammeh in a presidental election.



But I am sure that Jammeh will not give up power, if he doesn't win

by fair means, he will use some of his other methods which we have

seen too much of already.



Boycott is a nice idealistic idea, and would have been the proper

thing to do, but unfortunately, far from the Gambian reality. Gambia

is not monitored from the Gambia-l. I know that some of the members

may have a lot of influence in Gambia, but in the capacity of

the persons they are, not because they are list members. The

Gambia- l is probably the best Civic education initiative which have

appeared during the AFPRC era, but still not reaching as many people

as we would like.



Heidi Skramstad, Norway

















Hi folks,

I must say that as a former proponent of "Gambians only" gambia-l,

I am happy to see non-Gambians like Heidi and Babanding demonstrate how

wrong-headed my beliefs were. As some have said, the average African

intellectual has no interest in matters mundane or African. I have become

convinced that it is these non-Gambians who will help bring the country

into the 21st century not the military.

Sarian, ROberts was arrested and detained for telling the AFPRC,

through the media, that they should release political prisoners. I now

understand that he was subsequently released.

Question to the list: has Lamin Juwara been "found". I

understood from one of the papers ( Point or Observer) that he had

"disappeared" from the jails. They had a story about his wife appealing

for his release.

-Abdou.



BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Violence has erupted in the runup

to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambia

with several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.

``Despite numerous appeals for the observance of law and

order during the campaign period, there have been several cases

of deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statement

said.

Portraits of military leader Yahya Jammeh had been ripped

from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26

presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's number

two in the military ruling council.

It accused followers of Jammeh's main civilian challenger,

lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), of

erecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.

UDP officials, who earlier said they had no news of Darboe

and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had not

been arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120

miles inland from the capital Banjul.

``Darboe phoned his staff in Banjul to say he had been

warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which the

consequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.

Monday the UDP accused the military government of arresting

its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.

The government statement said a group of UDP men

accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic in

Essau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.

``Similar acts of provocation and violence'' had taken place

in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.

State television, which was established by Jammeh after he

seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of the

president's supporters with serious head injuries.

Police confirmed they had arrested a number of Darboe's

supporters following violence around Essau.

Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted a

landslide victory over three civilian challengers.





Gambia-l:



It is always regrettable when violence erupts during a process

supposed to be peaceful. However, we should be mindful that

there have been numerous procavations of violence by Jammeh and

APRC. We know that NIA has been harassing, intimidating and

arresting UDP supporters. Jammeh has been actively looking for

ways to provoake violence. For example, I have been made aware that

he has made some campaign schedules changes so that his rallies

could coincide with UDP rallies in the same towns (supporters may clash).



Jammeh is looking for violence as an excuse to cancel the elections. It

is now very clear to him that he will lose the vote, hence he does not

want to have it. Please call your people home. Tell them to ignore

the bait. Let them hold on . . . Only a few days remain.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter 1 follows )---------------------



clari.world.gov.politics:12842







to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambia

with several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.



order during the campaign period, there have been several cases

of deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statement

said.



from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26

presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's number

two in the military ruling council.



lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), of

erecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.



and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had not

been arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120

miles inland from the capital Banjul.



warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which the

consequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.



its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.



accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic in

Essau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.



in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.



seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of the

president's supporters with serious head injuries.



supporters following violence around Essau.



landslide victory over three civilian challengers.





Gambia-l:

A few corrections:

"provacations" should be "provocations"

"provoake" should be "provoke"

"schedules" should be "schedule"



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Gambia-l:



It is always regrettable when violence erupts during a process

supposed to be peaceful. However, we should be mindful that

there have been numerous procavations of violence by Jammeh and

APRC. We know that NIA has been harassing, intimidating and

arresting UDP supporters. Jammeh has been actively looking for

ways to provoake violence. For example, I have been made aware that

he has made some campaign schedules changes so that his rallies

could coincide with UDP rallies in the same towns (supporters may clash).



Jammeh is looking for violence as an excuse to cancel the elections. It

is now very clear to him that he will lose the vote, hence he does not

want to have it. Please call your people home. Tell them to ignore

the bait. Let them hold on . . . Only a few days remain.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter 1 follows )---------------------



clari.world.gov.politics:12842







to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambia

with several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.



order during the campaign period, there have been several cases

of deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statement

said.



from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26

presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's number

two in the military ruling council.



lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), of

erecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.



and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had not

been arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120

miles inland from the capital Banjul.



warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which the

consequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.



its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.



accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic in

Essau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.



in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.



seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of the

president's supporters with serious head injuries.



supporters following violence around Essau.



landslide victory over three civilian challengers.





TONY:

Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have

moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.

Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is

inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'

Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man

period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of

friendly,intellectual discourse.



KAIRA NING HAIRA

MOSTAFA









Hi Mostafa,



CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister but I am capable of expressing myself.



Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him, simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him (if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara cronies and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidates had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive will not be free and/or fair.



Good day.



Sarian



Buba,



You raised a very important issue in your appeal to support Yaya Jammeh.

You wrote:



> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families

> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the

> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means

> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more

> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya

> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect?....



Does education really matter?? Yes, it does and I beleive thats the

reason most of here are away from home, seeking knowledge that will one

day be used for the benefit of our nation. Have you considered the

message we'll be sending to the children of the nation if we let Yaya

remain President? We'll be telling them that Violence is the answer to

all our problems (remember thats how Yaya and his crew got to where they

are ) and that education

is irrelevant. These kids will grow up with this in mind and we will

forever remain in the millitary coup loop, setting our nation a century

behind the decade it already is.



Personally, I beleive lack of education is root of all our problems.

If Yaya and his regime were educated, they would have sought a better

solution to end the "corrupt Jawara regime", and beleive me there are

other ways !!



The gun has succeeded in temporarily scaring a lot of people to mend their

corrupt ways, and has certainly given others the power to rob our nation

of what remains.

When Yaya becomes a civilianPresident and (hopefully) no longer has a gun,

will the people continue to OBEY him? Remember, the people did not

choose Yaya and his people to 'rescue' them, they imposed themselves on

the people. And what did the people get from them? Violation of Human

rights, mysterior occurencies (Koro's death and Drug Scandal), More

corruption, No accountability and Transparency, and of

course, THE JULY 22nd ARCH!!!



I hope you reconsider your stance and re-evaluate the situation from an

educated person's point of view, and plse remember to call all twelve

members of your family to do the right thing for the children of the

nation by putting an end to the military regime. VOTE YAYA OUT!





-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Isatou Secka







Mostafa,



As Sarian Loum has already responded to you, let me just politely remind

you to carefully scrutinize your facts before jumping to premature and

inaccurate conclusions. She is my sister but quite capable of expressing

and defending her positions. Thus we maybe related but not ideological

clones of each other. Since you have intentionally or unintentionally

included me in this debate, I feel compel to share my positions on Darboe.

As might be recalled from my past postings, I am an advocate of an

election boycott because I do not feel that free and fair elections can be

conducted under the current circumstances and as such everything being

heavily

skewed favoring the incumbent Jammeh. In my belief, isolating the regime

further in the eyes of the world is the best approach to follow. Now

regarding Darboe. When Numukunda announced the enrollment of Dr Momodou

Darboe in Gambia-l, I privately contacted him and inquired whether this

was the same Modou Darboe and Aboubakarr Darboe who attended St

Augustine's High School and were classmates of my oldest brother,

graduating in 1966. He responded and told me that they were indeed the

same people and they were his brothers. He also informed me that

Presidential candidate Oussainou Darboe is the same Aboubakarr Darboe. I

do not know how old are you, but I am pretty sure that I am much older

than you and knew both Aboubakarr and Modou who were very friendly to my

oldest brother. That was just to give you a historical background.

Now on Darboe's candidacy. I feel that Darboe is the most viable

candidate, and in a free and fair election could emerge the winner.

Besides he is a Saint Augustine's alumnus and I am always partial towards the

Saint Augustines folks =:) as I am a SAHS graduate. The concerns

raised by others and Sarian regarding the backing from the former PPP

supporters are valid and worth debating. Off course, everybody has a right

to support any candidate of one's choice. For me, I am hoping that against

all odds in The African Electoral process ( because of fraudulent

practices of incumbents ), Darboe should not allow his party and

government to be used as a renaissance of the old PPP dubious record

of what Dr Amadou Jammeh correctly depicts as Kleptocracy. More on that

later if there are some who might be offended by the criticism of Jawara's

record for the past 30 years.

Thanks

Tony





On Wed, 18 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:



> TONY:

> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have

> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.

> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is

> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'

> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man

> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of

> friendly,intellectual discourse.

>

> KAIRA NING HAIRA

> MOSTAFA

>

>

>

>

> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:

> >Hi,

> >

> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we

> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in

> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being

> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.

> >

> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other

> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as

> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to

> vote for, by all means do that with your family.

> >

> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm

> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity

> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.

> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal

> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going

> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a

> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable

> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good

> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.

> >

> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the

> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but

> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most

> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why

> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with

> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before

> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.

> >

> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that

> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and

> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise

> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For

> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of

> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not

> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if

> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these

> machines.

> >

> >Good day to all.

> >

> >Sarian

> >

> >> From

> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT

> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members

> >> X-To: <

> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >>

> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful

> >> Brothers and sisters,

> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become

> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly

> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.

> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,

> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say

> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I

> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what

> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners

> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about

> >> government and its organs.

> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei

> >> n have the following to say:

> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani

> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back

> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer

> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than

> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya

> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are

> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services

> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek

> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do

> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen

> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?

> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother

> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an

> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no

> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)

> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families

> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the

> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means

> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more

> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya

> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not

> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a

> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t

> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like

> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of

> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo

> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb

> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri

> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.

> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in

> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.

> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER

> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to

> >> the mother earth"

> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election

> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)

> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.

> >>

> >>



I'M DELIGHTED AND HONOURED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEBATE ON THE GAMBIA

IN THE INTERNET;THIS IS A VERY HEALTHY IDEA AND THE PIONEERS MUST BE

APPLAUDED FOR IT.IN THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS SINCE I BECAME A MEMBER,I

HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO PERUSE THROUGH SOME OF THE INSIGHTING

CONTRIBUTIONS MADE MEMBERS.



MY MODEST CONTRIBUTION AT THIS TIME IS TO UNDERSCORE THE FACT THAT OUR

COUNTRY-THE GAMBIA IS IN SERIOUS CRISES, ONE THAT WILL HAVE DEVASTATING

CONSEQUENCES FOR THE FUTURE. I MUST ADD THAT FAILURE TO UNDERSTAND THIS

BASIC FACT BY US GAMBIANS, WOULD EVEN DEEPEN THE CRISES FURTHER. THE

COMMON OBJECTIVE OF ALL GAMBIANS NO MATTER WHAT YOUR POLITICAL

AFFILIATION IS, SHOULD BE TO ENCOURAGE MEANS AND WAYS FOR JAMMEH TO

RELINQUISH POWER.THE MILITARY JUNTA IN BANJUL HAD DEMONSTATED OVER AND

OVER IN THE PAST TWO YEARS THAT IT'S A MENACE TO THE PEOPLES OF THE

GAMBIA. FOR EXAMPLE, THE INFRINGEMENT OF PEOPLES' FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN

RIGHTS, THE ARREST WITHOUT TRIAL OF PROMINENT POLITIANS AND INNOCENT

CITIZENS,THE NOVEMBER 11 PURGE OF THE ARMY IN WHICH SEVERAL YOUNG

OFFICERS LOST THEIR LIVES BECAUSE OF JAMMEH AND HIS COHORT'S NEFARIOUS

AGENDA TO HOLD ON TO POWER, THE ENACTMENT OF THE DICTATORIAL DECREES

WITHOUT OPPOSITION INTO LAW, THE BOGUS CONSTITUTION JUST ADOPTED BY THE

PEOPLE WHO WERE NOT INFORMED OF THE CONTENT...ETC . MY FRIENDS THE

INFRACTIONS ARE JUST TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.THIS IS A ROGUE GOVERNMENT

AND ANY COMPARISON TO THE PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT IS AN OUTRAGE. YES, THE

JAWARA GOVERNMENT HAD ITS FLAWS BUT IT HAD AN EXEMPLARY RECORD ON HUMAN

RIGIHT AND JAMMEH'S IS JUST THE ANTHESIS. IT IS EVEN SAD AND HEART

BREAKING TO MENTION JAMMEH'S NAME ON THE SAME LINE WITH JAWARA. AS I

HAVE ALLUDED TO EARLIER, THE IMPACT OF THIS MONSTROCITY WILL BE FELT

LATER AND IF "ALLAH" DOES NOT COME TO OUR AID AS COUNTRY THE CRISES WILL

REACH EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS.

PLEASE EXCUSE MY BAD TYPING.

TO BE CONTINUED:

MUSA JAWARA

VANDERBILT



Isatou:



It's a breath of fresh air . . .



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Buba,



You raised a very important issue in your appeal to support Yaya Jammeh.

You wrote:



> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families

> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the

> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means

> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more

> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya

> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect?....



Does education really matter?? Yes, it does and I beleive thats the

reason most of here are away from home, seeking knowledge that will one

day be used for the benefit of our nation. Have you considered the

message we'll be sending to the children of the nation if we let Yaya

remain President? We'll be telling them that Violence is the answer to

all our problems (remember thats how Yaya and his crew got to where they

are ) and that education

is irrelevant. These kids will grow up with this in mind and we will

forever remain in the millitary coup loop, setting our nation a century

behind the decade it already is.



Personally, I beleive lack of education is root of all our problems.

If Yaya and his regime were educated, they would have sought a better

solution to end the "corrupt Jawara regime", and beleive me there are

other ways !!



The gun has succeeded in temporarily scaring a lot of people to mend their

corrupt ways, and has certainly given others the power to rob our nation

of what remains.

When Yaya becomes a civilianPresident and (hopefully) no longer has a gun,

will the people continue to OBEY him? Remember, the people did not

choose Yaya and his people to 'rescue' them, they imposed themselves on

the people. And what did the people get from them? Violation of Human

rights, mysterior occurencies (Koro's death and Drug Scandal), More

corruption, No accountability and Transparency, and of

course, THE JULY 22nd ARCH!!!



I hope you reconsider your stance and re-evaluate the situation from an

educated person's point of view, and plse remember to call all twelve

members of your family to do the right thing for the children of the

nation by putting an end to the military regime. VOTE YAYA OUT!





-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Isatou Secka







Hi Sarian,

Note that the UPD was not founded to rejuvenate the former PPP. If most of

the former PPP members decide to support Darboe, what do you expect him to

do? I guess you are saying he should not welcome them. Remember the PPP

regime was ousted by the Junta, and also quite a number of its supporters

have suffered and are still suffering in their hands. Is'nt it obvious that

they would embrace anyone who is on the mission of their salvation? If you

look at the UPD executives, there is none that coud tell you that this

party is an offspring of the former PPP. Darboe has stood for justice and

equity both during the PPP and the present regime. He has never been

hipocritic nor opportunistic during any regime. He's alway stood on the

principle of equal justice.

Everyone has the right to support any candidate of his/her choice, but we

should not judge any candidate based on his supporters.

Numukunda





In my last posting I stated that Momodou and Aboubakarr now Presidential

candidate Lawyer Darboe graduated from St Augustine's in 1966. It should

have been 1965. Dr Momodou Darboe, please give us a verification of that

fact.

Thanks

Tony







GAMBIA-L:

I am providing this UDP campaign Timetable to help us be aware of

where UDP campaign activity is occuring. The copy I had was quite

illegible. I pretty much guessed the names of the towns. The towns

with an asterisk (*) by them means that I really had to take a wild

guess. All my usual cautionary notes apply.



Morro.

_______________________________________________________________________________

UDP COUNTRY-WIDE CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE

(SEPTEMBER 9TH-24TH 1996)



DATE TIME VENUE COMMENT

2 P.M.-7 P.M. BANJUL LUNCH 1-2:30 P.M.



1Oth Sept., 1996--Finalization of preparation for country-wide Tour



WEDNESDAY:

Sept. 11 9:00--11:00 Dasorio

10:30-11:15 Jiboro

11:30-12:30 Pirang

12:45-2:45 Faraba Banta

3:00--4:00 Kafuta LUNCH

4:30:-6:30 Bullock

6:30--7:00 Ndenban

NIGHT STOP SOMITA



THURSDAY:

Sept. 12 9:00--10:00 Somita

10:30-11:30 Sibanor

12:00-1:00 Bwiam

1:30---3:30 Sanajor LUNCH

4:00--5:00 Bondali

5:30--6:30 Sintet NIGHT STOP KENEBA



FRIDAY:

Sept. 13 9:00--1:00 Keneba

10:30-11:30 Karantaba

12:00-2:30 Manduni

3:00--4:00 Sankandi

4:30--5:30 Kwinala

6:30--7:30 Kaif NIGHT STOP SOMA



SATURDAY:

Sept. 14 9:00--10:00 Pakaliba

10:30-11:30 Barakunda

12:00-1:00 Burang

1:30--3:30 Jappino LUNCH

4:00--5:00 Soma

5:30-- Tour Departs

Soma Night Stop (Illegible)



SUNDAY:

Sept. 15 9:00--10:00 Kumuna

10:30-11:30 Nuimi ŽIllegible#240;

12:00-1:00 Faas Omar Saho

1:30--3:00 Kuntala LUNCH

3:00--4:00 Darsilami NIGHT STOP KEREWAN



MONDAY:

Sept. 16 9:00--10:00 Kerewan

10:30-11:30 Salikene

12:30-1:00 Kerr Pateh

1:30-2:30 Njebakunda

3:00-4:30 Bokunda LUNCH

5:00-6:00 Illiassa*



TUESDAY:

Sept. 17 9:00--10:00 Ngain Sanjal

11:30-11:30 Kaur

12:30-1:30 Panchang AND LUNCH

2:00--3:00 Hudduck

3:30--4:30 Kass Wollof*

5:00--6:00 Dinguirai

6:30--7:30 Kuntaur NIGHT STOP KUNTAUR

JAKABA/FULAKUNDA



WEDNESDAY:

Sept. 18 9:00--10:00 Jarumeh Koto

10:30-11:30 Kunting

12:00-1:00 Karansaba Wollof

1:30-3:00 Somi Mainda LUNCH AT FACHONKI*

4:00-5:00 Georgetown

6:00-7:30 Bansang NIGHT STOP

ŽMorro's Note:--Darboes

hometown#240;.



THURSDAY:

Sept. 19 9:00--10:00 Sare Bojo

10:30-11:30 Bakadaji

12:00-2:30 Gambisara LUNCH

3:00-4:30 Sabi

5:00-7:00 Basse AND NIGHT STOP



FRIDAY:

Sept. 20 9:30--10:30 Tajbatu

11:00-12:00 Misara

12:30--2:30 Diabugu

3:00---4:00 Jakunda

4:30---5:30 Dajakunda

6:00---7:00 Birifu NIGHT STOP BASSE*



SATURDAY:

Sept. 21 9:30--11:00 Sare Alfa (For Militants from Kantora)

11:30-1:00 Kundam*

2:00--3:00 Ganleh Manda

3:30--4:30 Boiram

5:00--7:30 Brikamaba LUNCH AND NIGHT STOP



SUNDAY:

Sept. 22 9:00--10:00 Kunding

10:30-11:30 Manut Fana*

12:00-1:00 Sotokoi

1:30--2:30 Mana

3:00--4:00 Katamina

4:30--7:00 Dankunka LUNCH & NIGHT STOP



MONDAY:

Sept 23 9:00--10:00 Brufut

11:30-12:30 Sukuta

1:30--3:30 Lamin

4:00--5:00 Mandinari

6:00--7:00 Nama Kunda





TUESDAY:

Sept. 24 9:00--11:00 Brikama

12:00-1:00 Gunjur

1:30--2:30 Sanyang

3:00--4:00 Jambur

5:00--7:00 Serekunda/Bakau (JOINT MEETING AT ONE

SITE)



END OF PROGRAM END OF PROGRAM END OF PROGRAM

________________________________________________________________________

PS:

The APRC is trying its best to start a violent conflict. It has

rescheduled some of its rallies to coincide with UDP rallies in the

same towns at the same time (and perhaps, same sites).

You can see how conflict is being manufactured.



Morro.



Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 13:17:04 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609171717.NAA02444@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Bada, I think every list member should and would try and accomodate the different views that are expected on a forum like Gambia-L. Political affiliation should be a matter of individual right. It is not a sin nor should anyone be offended by you telling your twelve family members to vote for Yahya.However I have only one objection with your statement that "Better have what you see than what you don't see". I must say that if our parents held unto that philosophy when they were confronted with deciding whether to send or not to send us to school, perhaps you and I would be swinging the "axe and the hoe" and not debating on cyberspace."How do you see Gambia if Yaya should lost this election? Perhaps it would not be as traumatic as when he is strucked by lightening on his campaign trail. In short the Gambia will continue to live!------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 15:19:52 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Formal introduction of new member - Adama KahMessage-ID: < 1B7472C55FB@vpt.gwu.edu Fellow GambiansHello fellow Gambians. Excuse me for not formally introducing myselfto the "community" in a more prompt manner. It has been a hecticcouple of weeks for me. Nonetheless, I have been trying as best as Icould to keep track on the discussions, and I hope to be asignificant contributor in the discussions in the very near future.I wish to point out that the continued attraction to such a newsgroupis its potential to foster constructive intellectual discourse amongfellow Gambians, and Africans as a whole. I hope such intellectual exchangeswould have direct implications on our individual contributions to ourcountry. For this reason alone, the creators of such a newsgroupshould be highly commended for their services to our country and toAfrica as a whole.Thanks you welcoming me "home".Adama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 16:25:34 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960917161707.22362A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI folks,I think we owe a big "thank you" to Morro for efforts in providingus Mr. Darboe's speech.I must say that I am very impressed with the bravery of his speechand the wisdom of his program. The only advice I have is that the Gambiangovernment should pull out of the TV business and let private enterpriserun that. I also think that the GNA is such a security threat that weshould learn from the Haitains and just abolish it.Buba Bojang, welcome to the discussion. I hope you will continueto contribute because the learning process never stops for man. We alllearn from each other until we hit the grave.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 16:54:07 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Just a perspectiveMessage-ID: < 323F3A1F.7332@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-LI am smitten by the level of distain on the political structurein the Gambia. While everyone has the right to political affiliation,I must remind some of our list members that the race for the State Houseis not a race between a saint and a scoundrel. Both candidates areindividuals with strong conviction and good intent for our country.Those of us that met both candidates know that some of the views by ourlist members are fueled by selfishness and antipathy against the APRC.Mr. Darboe deserves his due for his service and knowledge of governmentand should be treated as such. My question is... Where was Mr. Darboewhen Gambia was being mugged by Jawara and his Rodents.I strongly believe that the only alternatve to Jammeh andthe APRC would be Halifa Sallah or Seedia Jatta. These two individualshave struggled to liberate us from Jawara's wrath for the past decade.They've been visible opponents and sometimes victims of intimidation intheir effort to rid us of Jawara and his clique. I hope that Jammehwould infuse his government with their intellect. In my unbiased andunabated criterion, I believe that the only viable candidates are thosewho struggled and saved us from the Jawara era.I am sure my critics will respond by saying Jammeh is using thesame intimidating tactics... Folks, wake up and smell the coffee,...Factually speaking, there is only a handful of detainees in the Gambia. I refrainfrom calling them political detainees because they are not. They were abunch of self centered Jawara cronies who would do anything to maintaintheir unscrupulous lifestyles. Folks, the past two years have brought somuch political awakening in the Gambia that even the illiterate poorpeasants are going to vote for their pocket-books and not for ethnicity.The political spectrum has widened to areas that have previously been takenfor granted.On the" PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS, " I urge all the silent majorityto please do not let them scare you into silence. English is a second or thirdlanguage to most of us and should not be used as a DIP STICK for measuringone's intelligence or wisdom.MAFY aka MANLAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 17:10:05 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609180010.RAA18103@thesky.incog.com Hi,Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to vote for, by all means do that with your family.I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence. I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these machines.Good day to all.Sarian> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: on the issue of silent members> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful> Brothers and sisters,> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about> government and its organs.> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei> n have the following to say:> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are> done with school). This country is already developed so our services> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to> the mother earth"> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election> Buba Bojang (Bada)> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 17:20:39 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?Message-ID: < 199609180020.RAA18114@thesky.incog.com Content-Type: X-sun-attachment----------X-Sun-Data-Type: textX-Sun-Data-Description: textX-Sun-Data-Name: textX-Sun-Charset: us-asciiX-Sun-Content-Lines: 13Amadou,I just got thru reading your posting. Well put, I couldn't agree more with you.Sarian> From AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Mon Sep 16 05:46:49 1996> Date: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 08:41:06 -0500 (EST)> From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RECALL WHAT I SAID IN March?> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN----------X-Sun-Data-Type: mail-messageX-Sun-Data-Name: mail-messageX-Sun-Charset: us-asciiX-Sun-Content-Lines: 56Return-path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Date: Mon, 04 Mar 1996 12:29:34 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Subject: Elections postponed?Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIPrecedence: bulkHello compatriots!I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an officialstatement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, theembassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not evenheard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's waitand see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. Weshould be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This willhelp us to at least determine "official" thinking.While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this groupbefore:(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The processis already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban onpolitical activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogatesembark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianizationof the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political partiesbe constituted under the current political climate and with the amount oftime remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that thechances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even thedraft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources forthe AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for thispurpose.(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regimehas entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriouslycontemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure thawe do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrowof the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara doesnot deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for themessy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances ofalternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for itsactivities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for thedecades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures andmechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in ourdear country.Peace!Amadou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 00:09:13 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Just a perspectiveMessage-ID: < 199609180409.AAA19961@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textMafy, even a handful of detainees is unaceptablegiven that they are not just numbers but real people, fathers,husbands and brothers. They could have been me or you or Jammeh oranybody. What is wrong about it is that they are detained for not whatthey did but who they are! My concern is that even jammeh is notimmuned to the kind of abuse those detainees are subjected to. Believeme that is not the way civilized societies should conduct themselves.Malanding Jaiteh> Gambia-L> I am smitten by the level of distain on the political structure> in the Gambia. While everyone has the right to political affiliation,> I must remind some of our list members that the race for the State House> is not a race between a saint and a scoundrel. Both candidates are> individuals with strong conviction and good intent for our country.> Those of us that met both candidates know that some of the views by our> list members are fueled by selfishness and antipathy against the APRC.> Mr. Darboe deserves his due for his service and knowledge of government> and should be treated as such. My question is... Where was Mr. Darboe> when Gambia was being mugged by Jawara and his Rodents.> I strongly believe that the only alternatve to Jammeh and> the APRC would be Halifa Sallah or Seedia Jatta. These two individuals> have struggled to liberate us from Jawara's wrath for the past decade.> They've been visible opponents and sometimes victims of intimidation in> their effort to rid us of Jawara and his clique. I hope that Jammeh> would infuse his government with their intellect. In my unbiased and> unabated criterion, I believe that the only viable candidates are those> who struggled and saved us from the Jawara era.> I am sure my critics will respond by saying Jammeh is using the> same intimidating tactics... Folks, wake up and smell the coffee,...> Factually speaking, there is only a handful of detainees in the Gambia. I refrain> from calling them political detainees because they are not. They were a> bunch of self centered Jawara cronies who would do anything to maintain> their unscrupulous lifestyles. Folks, the past two years have brought so> much political awakening in the Gambia that even the illiterate poor> peasants are going to vote for their pocket-books and not for ethnicity.> The political spectrum has widened to areas that have previously been taken> for granted.> On the" PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS, " I urge all the silent majority> to please do not let them scare you into silence. English is a second or third> language to most of us and should not be used as a DIP STICK for measuring> one's intelligence or wisdom.> MAFY aka MANLAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 21:23:32 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < 199609180423.VAA18179@thesky.incog.com > Hi folks,> Here is a question for the militarists who have proclaimed Jammeh> the winner of the elections: if Jammeh is so popular, why are his thugs> going around and arresting people ? Why are the Gambian jails bulging with> political prisoners ?Abdou, you wrote:>The criminal organisation called the NIA has> arrested anywhere from Gabriel Roberts to innocent patrons of bars.Was Gabriel Roberts really arrested? And if yes, what were the charges? This isof personal interest to me since he happens to be my mother's brother, or did I just misread your posting? Anyone please enlightened me.regards,Sarian------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 00:52:27 -0400From: YDarboe@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Address changeMessage-ID: < 960918005225_104597858@emout20.mail.aol.com Hi Tony !I Just want to let you know that my address has changed to thefollowing:Please forward all my mails to this address.Thanks.Yahya B. Darboe------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:11:56 GMT+1From: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" < HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < 4B3A2C47D9F@amadeus.cmi.no Thanks to everybody for interesting and sometimes provokingcontributions.After attacking Famara in the corridor, he insisted that I shouldshare my views with the members on the list.First to Buba, I think the opinions of a sophomore may be asvaluable as those of a person with a Ph.D, we allhave to prove to the others that what we say make sense and give theothers the feeling that we know what we are talking about. As"toubab" women some of us are probably less listened to by some listmembers than a male Gambian sophomore.... An exampleis Tombongs attemt to paternalize Ylva when she was just citing from"Upfront". He tried to teach her about the Gambian school systemand asked "are we really following the developments in theGambia?" - if there was something wrong in Upfront, maybe thecritisism should be directed somewhere else.When it comes to Gambian "political culture" (I don't speak aboutYaya Jammeh & co. - what he is doing is certainly something else), Imust admit, it is probably the part of Gambian culture I understandleast. Supporters of Jammeh, or at least those who are happy about achange of the regime, have over and over again tried to explain to mewhy people voted for Jawara in spite that they did not want him.During my various fieldworks in Bakau since 1987, I used to ask PPPfans what was good about it. One woman said, "Look at Guinea Bissau,they don't even have sugar!" Some said that they helped people, couldgive them rice etc. At that time, and up to the coup, I thought PDOIShad the best political ideas. I asked my friends why they didn't likePDOIS, to them it was too extreme, although they didn't know muchabout them. Several of the women in the fieldwork area were NCPsupporters, some because of Sheriff Dibba, some because of DemboBojang. The "close race" between Dibba and Jawara in the lastelection made me believe that Dibba had a chance, and I thought theelections were free and fair. Why Jawara could not be removed throughelections is still not clear to me.For me PDOIS has fallen from the throne since the coup, and even moresince the so called countercoup attempt 11th of November -94. I cameto Gambia on that day and stayed there for 6 months. Halifa Sallahhas been more similar to an ambassador for Yaya Jammeh than therefreshing critic of the regime he used to be under Jawara. InForoyaa they argued that there had been an attempted countercoup,in spite of strong evidence that it was a "cleansing" of unwantedelements within the miltary. Foroyaa has also stated that there isno eveidence that the death of Koro Ceesay was not an accident....When the British boycotted Gambia by stopping tourism, Halifa Sallahtried to convince them to change their minds. I don't trust himanymore. Even if I had done, I would for pragmatic reasons askedpeople to support UDP, since they are the only party who could beatYaya Jammeh in a presidental election.But I am sure that Jammeh will not give up power, if he doesn't winby fair means, he will use some of his other methods which we haveseen too much of already.Boycott is a nice idealistic idea, and would have been the properthing to do, but unfortunately, far from the Gambian reality. Gambiais not monitored from the Gambia-l. I know that some of the membersmay have a lot of influence in Gambia, but in the capacity ofthe persons they are, not because they are list members. TheGambia- l is probably the best Civic education initiative which haveappeared during the AFPRC era, but still not reaching as many peopleas we would like.Heidi Skramstad, Norway------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 14:34:38 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Subject: RE: Multiple issuesMessage-ID: < 9609181334.AA14206@hpl.lut.ac.uk Gambia-L,Heidi, your thoughts are very refreshing indeed. Its not a coincidencethat non-Gambians in our group (at least those who have contributed) sharesimilar views. In one of postings i said that according to political observersit was the split of opposition votes thats why Jawara scraped through in thelast election. 'Cross-carpetting' was another factor for lack of effectiveopposition. I want to assure you that some of us read yourpostings with interest. As an outsider you may have a more balanced view thanthe rest of us.Most of the views expressed by supporters of AFPRC or opponents offormer Jawara regime are more prejudicial in nature than fact.I guess its time we invite the following to form a party and if they do plssend me your manifesto, i would like to join.Mambuna Bojang, who says the AFPRC might have killed few people but they ......Manlafy who said he doesn't care the type of government we have.... and latelythat we have only few detainees ( as if few detainees are numbers not realpeople)Buba Bojang who said education is irrelevant....and cannot contemplate life inthe Gambia without Yaya Jammeh....Incredible stuff!!!!!!On the issue of PDOIS, i think they lack total credibilty. In addition to whatyou have said, when Ebou Jallow resigned from the AFPRC and made series ofallegations, they dealt with it in one line in Foroyaa. It goes like this: 'ifsomeone tells that somebody said he did something, will you believe him?' Notthe exact quote but along those lines.Dr.Amadou S Janneh, i think we all are getting obsessed with the so-calledkleptocratic regime.What you should understand is that after independence Gambia wasn'tequipped enough to deal with most white-collar crimes. Please refer to the WestAfrica magazine, september issue which includes Mr. B. B. Dabo interview.It was difficult to bring a successful prosecution due to lack of properlytrained CID. The Brits didn't leave us with any.We live in a civilized society and as such we can onlyuse the courts and not go by our instincts to prosecute people. The protectionof fundamental human values and the rule of law should be a guiding principlefor any civilized nation. If we cannot have that we all might as well go andlive in animal kingdom where only physical strength commands attention.This is why i disagree fundamentally with you people when you justify Jawara'soverthrow by military means. Those who overthrew him swore an oath ofallegiance prior to their appointments to uphold and defend the constitution.So i don't think its right for those people whose only advantage over the restof us is their access to guns to suspend that constitution.I just would like to remind you that despite all our difficulties there weresome successful prosecutions of some coperative staff some years ago. I rememberfarmer's corrugated iron roof removed in default of their loan repayments. Thepeople who collected those money themselves embezzled the lot. Those peoplewere caught, prosecuted and imprisoned. What more can be done, send them tothe gallows?.Those who say we should not be concerned with the standard of written Englishby our representatives such as Tombong Saidy, i tell you this: A country as anation earned her respect through the calibre of people whorepresents her. Has our expectations of our representative so low that weshould not question the likes of Tombong Saidy. I don't write perfect English,so what, i am just representing my own personal views, but Tombong isrepresenting you and i and as such he should have a better standard thaneach and everyone of us.Lang------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 10:55:01 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silence . .Message-ID: < 199609181455.HAA02884@mx3.u.washington.edu Heidi:You see things so painfully clear. Please keep on writing . . .Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 18 Sep 96 05:14:10 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA22492; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 05:15:14 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma021206; Wed Sep 18 05:14:44 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA26964;Wed, 18 Sep 96 03:12:49 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA43798;Wed, 18 Sep 96 03:12:40 -0700Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id DAA18329 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 03:12:33 -0700Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id MAA02958 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:12:06 +0200Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);18 Sep 96 12:12:07 +01Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 18 Sep 96 12:12:01 +01Message-Id: < 4B3A2C47D9F@amadeus.cmi.no Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:11:56 GMT+1Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "HEIDI SKRAMSTAD" < HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENThanks to everybody for interesting and sometimes provokingcontributions.After attacking Famara in the corridor, he insisted that I shouldshare my views with the members on the list.First to Buba, I think the opinions of a sophomore may be asvaluable as those of a person with a Ph.D, we allhave to prove to the others that what we say make sense and give theothers the feeling that we know what we are talking about. As"toubab" women some of us are probably less listened to by some listmembers than a male Gambian sophomore.... An exampleis Tombongs attemt to paternalize Ylva when she was just citing from"Upfront". He tried to teach her about the Gambian school systemand asked "are we really following the developments in theGambia?" - if there was something wrong in Upfront, maybe thecritisism should be directed somewhere else.When it comes to Gambian "political culture" (I don't speak aboutYaya Jammeh & co. - what he is doing is certainly something else), Imust admit, it is probably the part of Gambian culture I understandleast. Supporters of Jammeh, or at least those who are happy about achange of the regime, have over and over again tried to explain to mewhy people voted for Jawara in spite that they did not want him.During my various fieldworks in Bakau since 1987, I used to ask PPPfans what was good about it. One woman said, "Look at Guinea Bissau,they don't even have sugar!" Some said that they helped people, couldgive them rice etc. At that time, and up to the coup, I thought PDOIShad the best political ideas. I asked my friends why they didn't likePDOIS, to them it was too extreme, although they didn't know muchabout them. Several of the women in the fieldwork area were NCPsupporters, some because of Sheriff Dibba, some because of DemboBojang. The "close race" between Dibba and Jawara in the lastelection made me believe that Dibba had a chance, and I thought theelections were free and fair. Why Jawara could not be removed throughelections is still not clear to me.For me PDOIS has fallen from the throne since the coup, and even moresince the so called countercoup attempt 11th of November -94. I cameto Gambia on that day and stayed there for 6 months. Halifa Sallahhas been more similar to an ambassador for Yaya Jammeh than therefreshing critic of the regime he used to be under Jawara. InForoyaa they argued that there had been an attempted countercoup,in spite of strong evidence that it was a "cleansing" of unwantedelements within the miltary. Foroyaa has also stated that there isno eveidence that the death of Koro Ceesay was not an accident....When the British boycotted Gambia by stopping tourism, Halifa Sallahtried to convince them to change their minds. I don't trust himanymore. Even if I had done, I would for pragmatic reasons askedpeople to support UDP, since they are the only party who could beatYaya Jammeh in a presidental election.But I am sure that Jammeh will not give up power, if he doesn't winby fair means, he will use some of his other methods which we haveseen too much of already.Boycott is a nice idealistic idea, and would have been the properthing to do, but unfortunately, far from the Gambian reality. Gambiais not monitored from the Gambia-l. I know that some of the membersmay have a lot of influence in Gambia, but in the capacity ofthe persons they are, not because they are list members. TheGambia- l is probably the best Civic education initiative which haveappeared during the AFPRC era, but still not reaching as many peopleas we would like.Heidi Skramstad, Norway------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:57:21 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960918123957.12524E-100000@labdien.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I must say that as a former proponent of "Gambians only" gambia-l,I am happy to see non-Gambians like Heidi and Babanding demonstrate howwrong-headed my beliefs were. As some have said, the average Africanintellectual has no interest in matters mundane or African. I have becomeconvinced that it is these non-Gambians who will help bring the countryinto the 21st century not the military.Sarian, ROberts was arrested and detained for telling the AFPRC,through the media, that they should release political prisoners. I nowunderstand that he was subsequently released.Question to the list: has Lamin Juwara been "found". Iunderstood from one of the papers ( Point or Observer) that he had"disappeared" from the jails. They had a story about his wife appealingfor his release.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:01:19 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Violence mars runup to Gambia election [ 37] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609181701.NAA10250@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Violence mars runup to Gambia electionOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURRyr_6SH@clari.net Lines: 37Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDTExpires: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 331/0; Id: a1610; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-17-N.A; Ver: 1/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2917 clari.world.gov.politics:12842BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Violence has erupted in the runupto civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambiawith several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.``Despite numerous appeals for the observance of law andorder during the campaign period, there have been several casesof deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statementsaid.Portraits of military leader Yahya Jammeh had been rippedfrom premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's numbertwo in the military ruling council.It accused followers of Jammeh's main civilian challenger,lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), oferecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.UDP officials, who earlier said they had no news of Darboeand feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had notbeen arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120miles inland from the capital Banjul.``Darboe phoned his staff in Banjul to say he had beenwarned by the army to control his supporters, failing which theconsequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.Monday the UDP accused the military government of arrestingits supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.The government statement said a group of UDP menaccompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic inEssau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.``Similar acts of provocation and violence'' had taken placein Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.State television, which was established by Jammeh after heseized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of thepresident's supporters with serious head injuries.Police confirmed they had arrested a number of Darboe'ssupporters following violence around Essau.Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted alandslide victory over three civilian challengers.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 14:14:16 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Violence mars runup tMessage-ID: < 199609181813.LAA23622@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:It is always regrettable when violence erupts during a processsupposed to be peaceful. However, we should be mindful thatthere have been numerous procavations of violence by Jammeh andAPRC. We know that NIA has been harassing, intimidating andarresting UDP supporters. Jammeh has been actively looking forways to provoake violence. For example, I have been made aware thathe has made some campaign schedules changes so that his ralliescould coincide with UDP rallies in the same towns (supporters may clash).Jammeh is looking for violence as an excuse to cancel the elections. Itis now very clear to him that he will lose the vote, hence he does notwant to have it. Please call your people home. Tell them to ignorethe bait. Let them hold on . . . Only a few days remain.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter 1 follows )---------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 18 Sep 96 12:02:52 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11632; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:03:56 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3) id sma017734; Wed Sep 1812:03:32 1996 Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27876;Wed, 18 Sep 96 10:01:30 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AB21160;Wed, 18 Sep 96 10:01:23 -0700Received: from shalom.cc.columbia.edu (shalom.cc.columbia.edu Y128.59.35.14])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) Received: (fromsm@localhost) by shalom.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) id NAA10250; Wed, 18 Sep1996 13:01:19-0400 (EDT) Message-Id: < 199609181701.NAA10250@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:01:19 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: cnet clip, Violence mars runup to Gambiaelection Y 37] Reuters X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) byCRENPath: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Violence mars runup to Gambia electionOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURRyr_6SH@clari.net Lines: 37Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDTExpires: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 331/0; Id: a1610; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-17-N.A; Ver: 1/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2917clari.world.gov.politics:12842to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambiawith several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.order during the campaign period, there have been several casesof deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statementsaid.from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's numbertwo in the military ruling council.lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), oferecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had notbeen arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120miles inland from the capital Banjul.warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which theconsequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic inEssau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of thepresident's supporters with serious head injuries.supporters following violence around Essau.landslide victory over three civilian challengers.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 14:27:15 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Violence mars runup tMessage-ID: < 199609181826.LAA25092@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:A few corrections:"provacations" should be "provocations""provoake" should be "provoke""schedules" should be "schedule"Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 18 Sep 96 13:16:08 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11460; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:17:10 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma006262; Wed Sep 18 13:16:33 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17314;Wed, 18 Sep 96 11:14:00 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17282;Wed, 18 Sep 96 11:13:54 -0700Received: from IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (ibm.co.hennepin.mn.us [137.70.8.6]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id LAA23622 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 11:13:51 -0700Received: from CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1)with BSMTP id 0808; Wed, 18 Sep 96 13:14:27 CSTMessage-Id: < 199609181813.LAA23622@mx3.u.washington.edu Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 14:14:16 CDTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Violence mars runup tX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l:It is always regrettable when violence erupts during a processsupposed to be peaceful. However, we should be mindful thatthere have been numerous procavations of violence by Jammeh andAPRC. We know that NIA has been harassing, intimidating andarresting UDP supporters. Jammeh has been actively looking forways to provoake violence. For example, I have been made aware thathe has made some campaign schedules changes so that his ralliescould coincide with UDP rallies in the same towns (supporters may clash).Jammeh is looking for violence as an excuse to cancel the elections. Itis now very clear to him that he will lose the vote, hence he does notwant to have it. Please call your people home. Tell them to ignorethe bait. Let them hold on . . . Only a few days remain.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter 1 follows )---------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 18 Sep 96 12:02:52 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11632; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:03:56 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) bygatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3) id sma017734; Wed Sep 1812:03:32 1996 Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA27876;Wed, 18 Sep 96 10:01:30 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AB21160;Wed, 18 Sep 96 10:01:23 -0700Received: from shalom.cc.columbia.edu (shalom.cc.columbia.edu Y128.59.35.14])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) Received: (fromsm@localhost) by shalom.cc.columbia.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) id NAA10250; Wed, 18 Sep1996 13:01:19-0400 (EDT) Message-Id: < 199609181701.NAA10250@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:01:19 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: cnet clip, Violence mars runup to Gambiaelection Y 37] Reuters X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) byCRENPath: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Violence mars runup to Gambia electionOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaURRyr_6SH@clari.net Lines: 37Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDTExpires: Tue, 24 Sep 1996 11:50:23 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 331/0; Id: a1610; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-17-N.A; Ver: 1/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2917clari.world.gov.politics:12842to civilian-rule elections in the West African state of Gambiawith several incidents of arson reported Tuesdy.order during the campaign period, there have been several casesof deliberate acts of lawlessness,'' a government statementsaid.from premises of those backing his candidacy for the Sept. 26presidential poll, said the statement signed by Jammeh's numbertwo in the military ruling council.lawyer Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), oferecting road blocks and assaulting Jammeh's supporters.and feared for his safety, announced later that Darboe had notbeen arrested and had addressed a rally Tuesday in Farafeni, 120miles inland from the capital Banjul.warned by the army to control his supporters, failing which theconsequences would be serious,'' one UDP official said.its supporters and of sending soldiers after Darboe.accompanying Darboe tried to close the road to all traffic inEssau, north of Banjul across the Gambia river Sunday.in Banjul and several other towns across the tiny country.seized power in a 1994 coup, Monday night showed several of thepresident's supporters with serious head injuries.supporters following violence around Essau.landslide victory over three civilian challengers.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609181851.NAA107829@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"TONY:Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all havemoral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " isinaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the manperiod. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit offriendly,intellectual discourse.KAIRA NING HAIRAMOSTAFAAt 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:>Hi,>Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can wetry to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have incommon (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not beingan Islamic state, we have members from different religions.>Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any othercandidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences asto what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who tovote for, by all means do that with your family.>I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'mguilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurityor eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousalchoices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from goingback to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its amatter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capableof making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not goodfor the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.>I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of thecandidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate butI cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that mostof Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is whyGambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do withJawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And beforeanyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.>As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided thatschools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition andthat there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwisewe'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. Forthese computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply ofelectricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm notquite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and ifthere'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of thesemachines.>Good day to all.>Sarian>> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996>> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT>> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">> Subject: on the issue of silent members>> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful>> Brothers and sisters,>> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become>> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly>> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.>> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,>> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say>> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I>> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what>> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners>> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about>> government and its organs.>> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei>> n have the following to say:>> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani>> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back>> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer>> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than>> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya>> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are>> done with school). This country is already developed so our services>> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek>> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do>> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen>> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?>> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother>> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an>> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no>> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)>> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families>> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the>> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means>> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more>> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya>> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not>> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a>> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t>> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like>> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of>> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo>> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb>> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri>> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.>> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in>> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.>> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER>> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to>> the mother earth">> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election>> Buba Bojang (Bada)>> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.>>>>>>>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 12:44:36 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609181944.MAA18451@thesky.incog.com Hi Mostafa,CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister but I am capable of expressing myself.Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him, simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him (if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara cronies and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidates had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive will not be free and/or fair.Good day.Sarian> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 11:59:29 1996> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500> From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> TONY:> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of> friendly,intellectual discourse.> KAIRA NING HAIRA> MOSTAFA> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:> >Hi,> >> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.> >> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to> vote for, by all means do that with your family.> >> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.> >> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.> >> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these> machines.> >> >Good day to all.> >> >Sarian> >> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> Subject: on the issue of silent members> >> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >>> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful> >> Brothers and sisters,> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about> >> government and its organs.> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei> >> n have the following to say:> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to> >> the mother earth"> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.> >>> >>> >>> >>> >>> >>> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 16:26:59 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95.960918153942.11751A-100000@pioneer.isr.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBuba,You raised a very important issue in your appeal to support Yaya Jammeh.You wrote:> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect?....Does education really matter?? Yes, it does and I beleive thats thereason most of here are away from home, seeking knowledge that will oneday be used for the benefit of our nation. Have you considered themessage we'll be sending to the children of the nation if we let Yayaremain President? We'll be telling them that Violence is the answer toall our problems (remember thats how Yaya and his crew got to where theyare ) and that educationis irrelevant. These kids will grow up with this in mind and we willforever remain in the millitary coup loop, setting our nation a centurybehind the decade it already is.Personally, I beleive lack of education is root of all our problems.If Yaya and his regime were educated, they would have sought a bettersolution to end the "corrupt Jawara regime", and beleive me there areother ways !!The gun has succeeded in temporarily scaring a lot of people to mend theircorrupt ways, and has certainly given others the power to rob our nationof what remains.When Yaya becomes a civilianPresident and (hopefully) no longer has a gun,will the people continue to OBEY him? Remember, the people did notchoose Yaya and his people to 'rescue' them, they imposed themselves onthe people. And what did the people get from them? Violation of Humanrights, mysterior occurencies (Koro's death and Drug Scandal), Morecorruption, No accountability and Transparency, and ofcourse, THE JULY 22nd ARCH!!!I hope you reconsider your stance and re-evaluate the situation from aneducated person's point of view, and plse remember to call all twelvemembers of your family to do the right thing for the children of thenation by putting an end to the military regime. VOTE YAYA OUT!-----------------------------------------------------------------------Isatou Secka------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:42:21 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960918125510.8129C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMostafa,As Sarian Loum has already responded to you, let me just politely remindyou to carefully scrutinize your facts before jumping to premature andinaccurate conclusions. She is my sister but quite capable of expressingand defending her positions. Thus we maybe related but not ideologicalclones of each other. Since you have intentionally or unintentionallyincluded me in this debate, I feel compel to share my positions on Darboe.As might be recalled from my past postings, I am an advocate of anelection boycott because I do not feel that free and fair elections can beconducted under the current circumstances and as such everything beingheavilyskewed favoring the incumbent Jammeh. In my belief, isolating the regimefurther in the eyes of the world is the best approach to follow. Nowregarding Darboe. When Numukunda announced the enrollment of Dr MomodouDarboe in Gambia-l, I privately contacted him and inquired whether thiswas the same Modou Darboe and Aboubakarr Darboe who attended StAugustine's High School and were classmates of my oldest brother,graduating in 1966. He responded and told me that they were indeed thesame people and they were his brothers. He also informed me thatPresidential candidate Oussainou Darboe is the same Aboubakarr Darboe. Ido not know how old are you, but I am pretty sure that I am much olderthan you and knew both Aboubakarr and Modou who were very friendly to myoldest brother. That was just to give you a historical background.Now on Darboe's candidacy. I feel that Darboe is the most viablecandidate, and in a free and fair election could emerge the winner.Besides he is a Saint Augustine's alumnus and I am always partial towards theSaint Augustines folks =:) as I am a SAHS graduate. The concernsraised by others and Sarian regarding the backing from the former PPPsupporters are valid and worth debating. Off course, everybody has a rightto support any candidate of one's choice. For me, I am hoping that againstall odds in The African Electoral process ( because of fraudulentpractices of incumbents ), Darboe should not allow his party andgovernment to be used as a renaissance of the old PPP dubious recordof what Dr Amadou Jammeh correctly depicts as Kleptocracy. More on thatlater if there are some who might be offended by the criticism of Jawara'srecord for the past 30 years.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Wed, 18 Sep 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:> TONY:> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of> friendly,intellectual discourse.> KAIRA NING HAIRA> MOSTAFA> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:> >Hi,> >> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.> >> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to> vote for, by all means do that with your family.> >> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.> >> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion.> >> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these> machines.> >> >Good day to all.> >> >Sarian> >> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> Subject: on the issue of silent members> >> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >>> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful> >> Brothers and sisters,> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about> >> government and its organs.> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei> >> n have the following to say:> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to> >> the mother earth"> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.> >>> >>Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 15:55:52 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: CONCERNED GAMBIANMessage-ID: < 01I9MLL4RVPE8X5CQ7@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITI'M DELIGHTED AND HONOURED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEBATE ON THE GAMBIAIN THE INTERNET;THIS IS A VERY HEALTHY IDEA AND THE PIONEERS MUST BEAPPLAUDED FOR IT.IN THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS SINCE I BECAME A MEMBER,IHAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO PERUSE THROUGH SOME OF THE INSIGHTINGCONTRIBUTIONS MADE MEMBERS.MY MODEST CONTRIBUTION AT THIS TIME IS TO UNDERSCORE THE FACT THAT OURCOUNTRY-THE GAMBIA IS IN SERIOUS CRISES, ONE THAT WILL HAVE DEVASTATINGCONSEQUENCES FOR THE FUTURE. I MUST ADD THAT FAILURE TO UNDERSTAND THISBASIC FACT BY US GAMBIANS, WOULD EVEN DEEPEN THE CRISES FURTHER. THECOMMON OBJECTIVE OF ALL GAMBIANS NO MATTER WHAT YOUR POLITICALAFFILIATION IS, SHOULD BE TO ENCOURAGE MEANS AND WAYS FOR JAMMEH TORELINQUISH POWER.THE MILITARY JUNTA IN BANJUL HAD DEMONSTATED OVER ANDOVER IN THE PAST TWO YEARS THAT IT'S A MENACE TO THE PEOPLES OF THEGAMBIA. FOR EXAMPLE, THE INFRINGEMENT OF PEOPLES' FUNDAMENTAL HUMANRIGHTS, THE ARREST WITHOUT TRIAL OF PROMINENT POLITIANS AND INNOCENTCITIZENS,THE NOVEMBER 11 PURGE OF THE ARMY IN WHICH SEVERAL YOUNGOFFICERS LOST THEIR LIVES BECAUSE OF JAMMEH AND HIS COHORT'S NEFARIOUSAGENDA TO HOLD ON TO POWER, THE ENACTMENT OF THE DICTATORIAL DECREESWITHOUT OPPOSITION INTO LAW, THE BOGUS CONSTITUTION JUST ADOPTED BY THEPEOPLE WHO WERE NOT INFORMED OF THE CONTENT...ETC . MY FRIENDS THEINFRACTIONS ARE JUST TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.THIS IS A ROGUE GOVERNMENTAND ANY COMPARISON TO THE PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT IS AN OUTRAGE. YES, THEJAWARA GOVERNMENT HAD ITS FLAWS BUT IT HAD AN EXEMPLARY RECORD ON HUMANRIGIHT AND JAMMEH'S IS JUST THE ANTHESIS. IT IS EVEN SAD AND HEARTBREAKING TO MENTION JAMMEH'S NAME ON THE SAME LINE WITH JAWARA. AS IHAVE ALLUDED TO EARLIER, THE IMPACT OF THIS MONSTROCITY WILL BE FELTLATER AND IF "ALLAH" DOES NOT COME TO OUR AID AS COUNTRY THE CRISES WILLREACH EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS.PLEASE EXCUSE MY BAD TYPING.TO BE CONTINUED:MUSA JAWARAVANDERBILT------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 17:34:41 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609182134.OAA23693@mx5.u.washington.edu Isatou:It's a breath of fresh air . . .Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Wed, 18 Sep 96 15:28:30 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13708; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 15:29:35 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma010358; Wed Sep 18 15:29:08 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05270;Wed, 18 Sep 96 13:27:10 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA46458;Wed, 18 Sep 96 13:27:03 -0700Received: from newra.src.umd.edu (newra.src.umd.edu [128.8.111.4]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id NAA14644 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:27:01 -0700Received: from pioneer.isr.umd.edu (pioneer.isr.umd.edu [128.8.111.156]) by newra.src.umd.edu (8.7.5/8.7.3) with ESMTP id QAA01712 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 16:27:00 -0400 (EDT)Received: from localhost (isatou@localhost) by pioneer.isr.umd.edu (8.6.10/8.6.4) with SMTP id QAA11838 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Sep 1996 16:26:59 -0400Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.95.960918153942.11751A-100000@pioneer.isr.umd.edu Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 16:26:59 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersIn-Reply-To: < 17SEP96.13559671.0066.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIX-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Authentication-Warning: pioneer.isr.umd.edu: isatou owned process doing -bsX-Sender: isatou@pioneer.isr.umd.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENBuba,You raised a very important issue in your appeal to support Yaya Jammeh.You wrote:> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect?....Does education really matter?? Yes, it does and I beleive thats thereason most of here are away from home, seeking knowledge that will oneday be used for the benefit of our nation. Have you considered themessage we'll be sending to the children of the nation if we let Yayaremain President? We'll be telling them that Violence is the answer toall our problems (remember thats how Yaya and his crew got to where theyare ) and that educationis irrelevant. These kids will grow up with this in mind and we willforever remain in the millitary coup loop, setting our nation a centurybehind the decade it already is.Personally, I beleive lack of education is root of all our problems.If Yaya and his regime were educated, they would have sought a bettersolution to end the "corrupt Jawara regime", and beleive me there areother ways !!The gun has succeeded in temporarily scaring a lot of people to mend theircorrupt ways, and has certainly given others the power to rob our nationof what remains.When Yaya becomes a civilianPresident and (hopefully) no longer has a gun,will the people continue to OBEY him? Remember, the people did notchoose Yaya and his people to 'rescue' them, they imposed themselves onthe people. And what did the people get from them? Violation of Humanrights, mysterior occurencies (Koro's death and Drug Scandal), Morecorruption, No accountability and Transparency, and ofcourse, THE JULY 22nd ARCH!!!I hope you reconsider your stance and re-evaluate the situation from aneducated person's point of view, and plse remember to call all twelvemembers of your family to do the right thing for the children of thenation by putting an end to the military regime. VOTE YAYA OUT!-----------------------------------------------------------------------Isatou Secka------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 16:41:23 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:issue of former PPP members supporting UPDMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Sarian,Note that the UPD was not founded to rejuvenate the former PPP. If most ofthe former PPP members decide to support Darboe, what do you expect him todo? I guess you are saying he should not welcome them. Remember the PPPregime was ousted by the Junta, and also quite a number of its supportershave suffered and are still suffering in their hands. Is'nt it obvious thatthey would embrace anyone who is on the mission of their salvation? If youlook at the UPD executives, there is none that coud tell you that thisparty is an offspring of the former PPP. Darboe has stood for justice andequity both during the PPP and the present regime. He has never beenhipocritic nor opportunistic during any regime. He's alway stood on theprinciple of equal justice.Everyone has the right to support any candidate of his/her choice, but weshould not judge any candidate based on his supporters.Numukunda>Hi Mostafa,>CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister>but I am capable of expressing myself.>Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and>you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the>former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,>simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my>part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him>(if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara>cronies and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the>candidates had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I>beleive will not be free and/or fair.>Good day.>Sarian>> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 11:59:29 1996>> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500>> From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">>< gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members>> Mime-Version: 1.0>> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>> TONY:>> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have>> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.>> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is>> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'>> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man>> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of>> friendly,intellectual discourse.>>>> KAIRA NING HAIRA>> MOSTAFA>>>>>>>>>> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:>> >Hi,>> >>> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we>> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in>> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being>> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.>> >>> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other>> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as>> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to>> vote for, by all means do that with your family.>> >>> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm>> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity>> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.>> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal>> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going>> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a>> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable>> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good>> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.>> >>> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the>> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but>> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most>> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why>> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with>> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before>> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an>>opinion.>> >>> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that>> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and>> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise>> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For>> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of>> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not>> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if>> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these>> machines.>> >>> >Good day to all.>> >>> >Sarian>> >>> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996>> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT>> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU >> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members>> >> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>> >>>> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful>> >> Brothers and sisters,>> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become>> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly>> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.>> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,>> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say>> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I>> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what>> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners>> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about>> >> government and its organs.>> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei>> >> n have the following to say:>> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani>> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back>> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer>> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than>> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya>> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are>> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services>> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek>> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do>> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen>> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?>> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother>> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an>> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no>> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)>> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families>> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the>> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means>> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more>> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya>> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not>> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a>> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t>> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like>> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of>> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo>> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb>> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri>> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.>> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in>> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.>> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER>> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to>> >> the mother earth">> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election>> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)>> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>>>------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 15:08:38 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CorrectionMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960918150552.26390A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIn my last posting I stated that Momodou and Aboubakarr now Presidentialcandidate Lawyer Darboe graduated from St Augustine's in 1966. It shouldhave been 1965. Dr Momodou Darboe, please give us a verification of thatfact.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 96 18:30:20 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UDP CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE . . .Message-ID: < 199609182230.PAA29308@mx5.u.washington.edu GAMBIA-L:I am providing this UDP campaign Timetable to help us be aware ofwhere UDP campaign activity is occuring. The copy I had was quiteillegible. I pretty much guessed the names of the towns. The townswith an asterisk (*) by them means that I really had to take a wildguess. All my usual cautionary notes apply.Morro._______________________________________________________________________________UDP COUNTRY-WIDE CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE(SEPTEMBER 9TH-24TH 1996)DATE TIME VENUE COMMENT2 P.M.-7 P.M. BANJUL LUNCH 1-2:30 P.M.1Oth Sept., 1996--Finalization of preparation for country-wide TourWEDNESDAY:Sept. 11 9:00--11:00 Dasorio10:30-11:15 Jiboro11:30-12:30 Pirang12:45-2:45 Faraba Banta3:00--4:00 Kafuta LUNCH4:30:-6:30 Bullock6:30--7:00 NdenbanNIGHT STOP SOMITATHURSDAY:Sept. 12 9:00--10:00 Somita10:30-11:30 Sibanor12:00-1:00 Bwiam1:30---3:30 Sanajor LUNCH4:00--5:00 Bondali5:30--6:30 Sintet NIGHT STOP KENEBAFRIDAY:Sept. 13 9:00--1:00 Keneba10:30-11:30 Karantaba12:00-2:30 Manduni3:00--4:00 Sankandi4:30--5:30 Kwinala6:30--7:30 Kaif NIGHT STOP SOMASATURDAY:Sept. 14 9:00--10:00 Pakaliba10:30-11:30 Barakunda12:00-1:00 Burang1:30--3:30 Jappino LUNCH4:00--5:00 Soma5:30-- Tour DepartsSoma Night Stop (Illegible)SUNDAY:Sept. 15 9:00--10:00 Kumuna10:30-11:30 Nuimi ŽIllegible#240;12:00-1:00 Faas Omar Saho1:30--3:00 Kuntala LUNCH3:00--4:00 Darsilami NIGHT STOP KEREWANMONDAY:Sept. 16 9:00--10:00 Kerewan10:30-11:30 Salikene12:30-1:00 Kerr Pateh1:30-2:30 Njebakunda3:00-4:30 Bokunda LUNCH5:00-6:00 Illiassa*TUESDAY:Sept. 17 9:00--10:00 Ngain Sanjal11:30-11:30 Kaur12:30-1:30 Panchang AND LUNCH2:00--3:00 Hudduck3:30--4:30 Kass Wollof*5:00--6:00 Dinguirai6:30--7:30 Kuntaur NIGHT STOP KUNTAURJAKABA/FULAKUNDAWEDNESDAY:Sept. 18 9:00--10:00 Jarumeh Koto10:30-11:30 Kunting12:00-1:00 Karansaba Wollof1:30-3:00 Somi Mainda LUNCH AT FACHONKI*4:00-5:00 Georgetown6:00-7:30 Bansang NIGHT STOPŽMorro's Note:--Darboeshometown#240;.THURSDAY:Sept. 19 9:00--10:00 Sare Bojo10:30-11:30 Bakadaji12:00-2:30 Gambisara LUNCH3:00-4:30 Sabi5:00-7:00 Basse AND NIGHT STOPFRIDAY:Sept. 20 9:30--10:30 Tajbatu11:00-12:00 Misara12:30--2:30 Diabugu3:00---4:00 Jakunda4:30---5:30 Dajakunda6:00---7:00 Birifu NIGHT STOP BASSE*SATURDAY:Sept. 21 9:30--11:00 Sare Alfa (For Militants from Kantora)11:30-1:00 Kundam*2:00--3:00 Ganleh Manda3:30--4:30 Boiram5:00--7:30 Brikamaba LUNCH AND NIGHT STOPSUNDAY:Sept. 22 9:00--10:00 Kunding10:30-11:30 Manut Fana*12:00-1:00 Sotokoi1:30--2:30 Mana3:00--4:00 Katamina4:30--7:00 Dankunka LUNCH & NIGHT STOPMONDAY:Sept 23 9:00--10:00 Brufut11:30-12:30 Sukuta1:30--3:30 Lamin4:00--5:00 Mandinari6:00--7:00 Nama KundaTUESDAY:Sept. 24 9:00--11:00 Brikama12:00-1:00 Gunjur1:30--2:30 Sanyang3:00--4:00 Jambur5:00--7:00 Serekunda/Bakau (JOINT MEETING AT ONESITE)END OF PROGRAM END OF PROGRAM END OF PROGRAM________________________________________________________________________PS:The APRC is trying its best to start a violent conflict. It hasrescheduled some of its rallies to coincide with UDP rallies in thesame towns at the same time (and perhaps, same sites).You can see how conflict is being manufactured.Morro.------------------------------ Momodou





Isatou I believe your answer to the gentleman who asserted that education does

not matter in governance is a good one. By the same vein, his idea must not be

condemned in its totallity. His reasoning, if I understand it correctly stems

from the fact that Jammeh a new commer, was able to accomplish so much in the

little time he in power. This is exactly what Jammeh had in mind when h

he embarked on these projects. It was a calculated move and a mischievous

propaganda to win support of people such as the gentleman this response is

intended for. Most of these projects were in the five development plan and

awaiting implementation. Jammeh in a desperate attempt to gain popularity he

ordered the implementation of these projects regardless of funding or their

viability. Folks Jammehs moves are so obvious and plain that it does not take

a Rocket Scientist to discern the gimmicks from his development manifesto.



May I Conclude by stating once again that the common goal of all Gambians

should be to have a better Gambia and peel away all political differences.

The stakes are high and the country is burning under the leadership of inept

, inexperience and a sadistic fellow in Jammeh. It is a travesty and efforts

must be made to once again return to the tranquil atmosphere The Gambia is

known of in the past. Jammeh's record on human right is tragic and to my

dismay no one seems to writing on which is the most fundamental resource

any government can presearve for its citizens. Friends, the AFPRC'S RECORD

as awhole is RES IPS LOQUITURE.



SARIAN;

I dont get it. A survey of people "in Banjul"? How representative will

that be of the Gambian population to warrant saying "most of his supporters

are ....". I really dont understand your sampling method. And by the way my

apology for refering to you as Tony.

Mostafa



Hi again,



I don't really care what you think about the Gambian population and their survey. You, as well as I don't presently live there, so we depend on the newspapers and word of mouth. Again I don't care what you think about my sampling method or whatever you may choose to call it. I say the guy doesn't have my support until I'm proven wrong and thats final. If you don't like it thats too bad. We are all striving for democracy and freedom of speech, but I'm not quite sure where you're heading. You have to remember that there are no rights or wrongs, If we knew it all we wouldn't be here today. Beleive in yourself and I mine. We want to build a better Gambia so lets not waste time hammering each others views and preferences.



BTW - apology accepted.



Sarian



Sarian,



I find your argument a little bit bizarre why you don't want to support Lawyer

Darbo. For heaven's sake former PPP supporters are not Aliens or little

green men and women from Mars, they are Gambians like you and i. Nobody can

win elections in the Gambia without their support.

And besides Darbo has support from all 3 banned parties.

Am i reading into your line of argument that we should banish them from

Gambia's political scene because at one time or the other they supported

Jawara?.



I am sorry should this make any offence to you but there is more

to your reason than what you have just said. You are nonetheless 100% right

not to support Darbo, that is entirely your prerogative, but reasons given

for not supporting him should be sincere and straight to the point.

Thank you

Lang





You can now access the web site of Ghana Review International and read up

to the minute DAILY news and reviews about Ghana & the International

Communities absolutely FREE OF CHARGE.



Be a sport, try it NOW!!!



http://www.ghanareview.co.uk





PS:

Don't keep this good news to yourself. Pass it on. Spread the

word the world over.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Gambia-l:



Apparently, Mr. Darboe canceled his campaign stop yesterday

at his hometown Bansang. Jammeh and his crew

(re)scheduled themselves to be there at the same time.

Darboe will now make a stop in Bansang on Saturday.



On another note, I am not abosultely certain of this but I believe

the Observer newspaper is now reporting that the Malian (the Sissokou

person) was arrested in Geneva and the U.S. is seeking his

extradition. Sissokou was arrested some 3 weeks ago, I believe.



I also believe Jammeh had to cut short his campaign schedule

yesterday (apparently could not stop in Bansang) since he had to

rush back to Banjul because the FBI wanted to talk to him. It would

seem the Sissokou guy is singing like a bird about a lot of things.

May be Tombong can help us confirm the truth of falsity of this

information. I just want to put everyone on the right tracks

of inquiry.



Tombong: How about it old buddy?



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:54:51 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: THE UDP MANIFESTO . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



This is the UDP Manisfesto. All my usual cautions apply.



Morro.

_______________________________________________________________________________

FORWARD

This note contains the Manifesto of the United Democratic Party

(UDP) which it intends to present as a policy guideline in the forth

coming Presidential/Parliamentary Elections. It is a statement of

intentions in respect to Socio-economic as well as institutional and

constitutional arrangements it proposes to put in place during its

term of office in the Second Republic. The party intends to be

identified with the pronouncements in this Manifesto the overall

aim of which is "The Transformation of The Gambia into a heaven

of peace and prosperity".



In this regard, major policy areas have been identified across the

board and are carefully examined to reflect their relevance to the

realization of the above objectives. They range from strengthening

democracy and good governance, security matters, economic

policies in which free market economy, trade liberalization and

monetary and fiscal reforms are its main focus as its economic

strategy, Agriculture and fisheries development, Education and

Health to infrastructural development to provide an enabling

environment for a balanced and sustainable economic growth and

development. A pragmatic foreign policy has also been

highlighted.



Reforms in the civil service have been mentioned and special

emphasis has been placed on National Unity, Social Justice, Poverty

Alleviations, economic management, enpowerment of women and

good governance. This is consistent with the UDP governments

thematic areas for development intervention. It is envisaged that

intervention in these thematic areas usher in national unity, social

justice and more important fundamental and positive changes in

attitude. Mention has also been made of drug abuse and programs

envisaged for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.



The transformation of The Gambia into a heaven of peace and

prosperity through the realization of our economic objectives for a

balanced and sustainable economic growth and self-reliance is the

hallmark of our national policy. in our view this will guarantee

Poverty Alleviation through an uplifting in our agricultural

productivity, industrialization of the economy and the development

of the country. Consequently, UDP is determined to mobilize all

resources both internal and external for the fullest development of

the country. We have opted for a free market economy point of

departure in our economic strategy. We are determined that with

the cooperation of our development partners we will achieve this

goal of improving the well-being of The Gambian people. The

potential is available and in place and we are not wanting in will

and determination to forge ahead.









I. INTRODUCTION



We the people of The Gambia have arrived at a cross roads. The

transition period has come to an end and the military, contrary to its

initial promises, have declared their desire to perpetuate themselves

in office. The choice that we have to make is clear; a military

government disguised in civilian costume and a genuine democratic

civilian government. The Gambia needs a government with a clear

sense of direction and purpose, a government with appropriate

policies to place The Gambia among the progressive nations of the

world. We will provide such a government.



Important though is the choice between policies, these elections are

also a choice between values; at the heart of our conviction is the

belief in the freedom of the individual. We believe that for freedom

to have real meaning, standards of public service must be high and

widely accessible.



That the rights of the individual, like all others in a free society, are

the same for all men and women irrespective of age, ethnic origin

and class.



Finally for these rights and responsibilities to be exercised fully and

fairly, the government of The Gambia must work hard to promote

the well-being of The Gambian people by adequately supporting

initiative, research and innovation, the improvement of skills,

infrastructural and industrial development.



Guided by these values, we will make The Gambia more

competitive, productive, and just; more secure against crime, and

more conscious of the danger of environmental degradation. The

government must serve the whole nation; we will provide such

government.



The realities of current world order require that government provide:

a stable economic environment that lays a firm emphasis on

productive investment in both the public and private sectors,

education and training to develop the skills of the young people and

adults.



The UDP will implement these policies as vital for improvement in

the living standards of the people. We have confidence in our

country and its peoples. We want to create a society to provide

equal opportunity for and promote development of the peoples

potentials and the exercise of their rights. We will therefore

introduce institutional and other changes that will give renewed

vigor to our democracy.



These policies will demonstrate our practical commitment to

freedom. We will strive to revive a cordial relationship with our

neighbors, in particular Senegal; strengthen our participation in

ECOWAS, OAU, the Commonwealth of Nations and the United

Nations. We will respect and implement the UN Charter, and the

African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, and all other

treaties ratified by The Gambia.



It is time for change, time for a fresh start, a new beginning in our

lives and in the life of our country. The choice is clear: A military

government would mean the perpetuation of economic stagnation,

political isolation and a repressive social environment. The military

in Africa have proved beyond doubt what they are capable of doing

while in government. They have no policies which would mean

sustained development, better health care or improved educational

standards.



A UDP government will give a fresh start to The Gambia. It will

mean action to rebuild confidence, fair taxation and incentives for

enterprise and support for essential services. It will mean greater

freedom, security and opportunity.





STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY AND GOOD

GOVERNANCE



Abraham Lincoln in 1863 described Democracy as Government of

the people by the people and for the people. We are committed to

the concept of a representative democracy in which people choose

based on an informed decisions who they want to represent them

and defend their interests and conduct the affairs of state on their

behalf.



Commitment to Democracy and Human Rights



The UDP has fundamental belief in and is committed to democracy

and respect for human rights. There can be no sustained and

meaningful development in the absence of genuine democracy. The

people of this country have an inalienable right to participate in the

decision-making process of all issues affecting their lives and the

condition of their existence.



Fraud, waste and embezzlement are absolutely no reasons for the

seizure, abuse and demolition of the rights of the citizens of this

country or any other country. All citizens of The Gambia must be

treated equally as human beings in the eyes of the law.



Everyone has the fundamental right to be listened to and to be heard

when accused or found to be in breach of the law. UDP will ensure

the establishment of an independent judiciary as the executive

Žillegible wordð law to take all legal actions necessary to preserve

the rights and privileges of the society.



We are strongly committed to the protection of the rights of the

citizen at all times as reflected in the constitution of The Gambia,

the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights and

similar legal instruments that seek to protect the individual against

the might of the state. We will also give full support to the

strengthening of the democratic institutions in the country. These

will include



I. Political Parties



Political parties will be recognized as the vehicles for expressing the

political will and aspirations of the citizens. As one of the pillars of

democratic practice, political parties shall provide the necessary

framework for the effective participation of the citizenry in the

political process. We shall support and encourage the operations of

a multi-party environment that will subscribe to the process of

effecting a change in government. Any law that seeks to restrict the

operations of such political parties shall be abrogated. As

important agencies in the political educational process the UDP

government shall provide support to political parties in carrying out

their political and civic education programs.



II. The Press



The press has a particularly important role to play in strengthening

democracy. It has the responsibility of informing and educating the

citizens as well as the government on the concerns, needs and

possibilities of the ship of state. To fulfill this role effectively calls

an active press and committed journalists whether from the public

or private sector.





We will support and encourage a free press as a pillar of

democracy. We will abolish all unjustified restrictions on the press.

We shall also ensure that individual privacy and personal

information are protected for all citizens.



III. Civic Education



Civic education can only take place effectively in an atmosphere

devoid of authoritarianism. We will encourage and support civic

education through the national committees, the schools and the

political parties so that the citizens can play a more active and

enlightened role in the political development of the country. An

enlightened population will be a bulwark against political abuse

power and a defense against military interference in politics.



IV. Judiciary



We shall equip the judiciary to expedite cases and more importantly

allow the courts and commissions to undertake their work with

impartiality without the inference of the legislature and executive.





With regard to the Commissions of inquiries set-up by the AFPRC

we welcome their existence and the outcomes of their proceedings

will be respected. However, we are committed in the name of

justice to providing all people who feel unjustly treated an

opportunity to appeal before an independent judicial commission

for a review of their cases.





V. The Security of The Gambia



The role of the armed forces, police and other security agents is to

defend the Sovereignty of the country and maintain peace and

stability for all citizens.



We will provide adequate resources and needed equipment for the

defense of the country. The police force will be strengthened to

deal with crime and drug trafficking that is becoming a national

embarrassment.



We will provide improved military and other training facilities to

allow the army to play a useful role in the development process

during peace time.





GETTING THE ECONOMY MOVING



The Gambia successfully implemented a number of bold macro-

economic policies in the latter half of the 1980s that have released

the productive sectors of the economy from crippling control of the

Government. The liberalization of the economy and the

encouragement of private sector development constitute a

necessary first step on the road to economic growth. The UDP is

fully committed to economic liberalism and support s the macro-

economic policy reforms already undertaken with the support of the

World Bank and IMF.





Economic Policy and Management



Our Economic policy shall be based on a free market principle

which will aim to secure Žillegible wordð economic growth through

private sector initiative and development. The UDP government

will provide a sound economic environment using prudent fiscal

and monetary policies that will aim to achieve the following:





I. Taxation



The Current subjective nature of Gambian tax policies giving rise to

uncertainties and demotivation for investment and private sector

initiative will be reviewed.



This Žillegible wordð the current level of taxation for both

individuals and companies. The tax asylum and laws shall

be reviewed full and consolidated to provide the highest

level of motivation for savings and investments to generate

growth. In particular:



-the Žillegible wordð tax of D50,000 for agricultural

enterprise is serious impediment for development in

that sector and we shall remove such levies;



-the high level of operational fees and rates charges

on hotels and businesses serve as a disincentive for

development of industrial and business properties

and shall be reviewed downwards;



-the sales tax on insurance premiums goes on to

aggravate the already very low savings position of

the country and the UDP will exempt insurance

premiums so as to encourage the development of the

insurance industry and guarantee capital

accumulation for investment.





II. Monetary Policy



The object of our monetary policy will be to encourage investment

and reduce inflation in the economy. The capacity of the Central

Bank to manage and direct the monetary policy of the economy

shall be enhanced.



The regulation and supervision of the Financial Services

sector shall be encouraged to ensure its efficient and prudent

operation and maximize protection of depositors

funds.



A full liberal Exchange Rate Policy shall be maintained.



Private Sector



We fully recognize the potentials of the private sector as an engine

for economic growth. We shall support and encourage their

activities through the provision of an enabling environment with

minimum government intervention.





Small Business Development



The culture of small business development is not new to The

Gambia. Our priority will be to strengthen institutional support for

this sector. In this regard we will work with the relevant agencies

and organizations in the country; we shall update current sectoral

surveys and a small business award scheme will be initiated to

encourage competition.





Promoting Investment



We shall place a special emphasis on the promotion of investment by

providing the necessary tax and other incentives. Investment in the

service sector as well as other sectors that are labor intensive shall

be encouraged. The current bureaucratic procedures encountered

by investors in the processing of claims under the Development Act

shall be streamlined and simplified to eliminate subjectivity and

uncertainty.



A special investment promotion body shall be established for the

implementation of an aggressive investment policy aimed at

bringing direct foreign investment, encourage the local enterprise

initiative and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise.





Power Supply



Power supply remains a major constraint in our development. We

need power for industries, hotels and houses yet we know

electricity to be unavailable or where available it is irregular and

expensive.



We shall increase the generating capacity and thus the supply of

electricity, improve the quality of service in distribution and

management and to reduce the high cost of electricity charge to

industry and domestic consumers. This policy will improve the

competitiveness of Gambian industry.



The current policy of charging duty on generation fuel shall be

revised with a view to exempting it from all direct taxes.





Human Resources Development and Employment



Our policy will be to invest in the human resources to provide the

necessary skilled labor force required to our economic take-off.

Employers will be obliged to invest a minimum amount in training

their own work force to make a contribution to the national training

effort. People will be trained to acquire skills relevant to every

aspect of the economy--agriculture, manufacturing, trade and

service industries.



We shall give women real and equal opportunity to work and all

employees will be given equal rights and status under the law.



Civil Service



The civil service is the largest institution in the country. It has gone

through a lot of changes that has Žillegible wordð it of its drive and

efficiency. In this present state it needs rehabilitation and

reorientation to enable it to cope with the new demands of society,

business and industry.





Employment



The UDP government will provide an enabling environment for

employment creation. In this regard the reforms envisaged in the

agriculture as well as anticipated investment in manufacturing and

tourism will lead to the creation of new jobs especially for young

people. A culture of self-employment will also be promoted.





Transport and Communications



For a vibrant and sustainable economic development business

people need good roads and reliable communication facilities. The

road and communication conditions of The Gambia today are

unacceptable. The road networks have remained all the time largely

seasonal; the radio hardly covers the entire country satisfactorily.



The UDP government will open up the country by developing a

road reconstruction program which will provide permanent all-

season roads for business and communities. Radio and

telecommunication services will be upgraded and given greater

autonomy in programming and operations.



Banjul International Airport and Seaport shall be developed to

maintain the Gateway Concept for The Gambia. Government,

international donors and private sector partners will be encouraged

to participate in order to realize this great dream.





INCREASING PRODUCTIVITY IN AGRICULTURE



One of the important handicaps to our development is low

productivity, especially in agricultural sector where the

overwhelming majority of the population is engaged. Raising the

productivity of the farmers would help raise, not only the living

standards thereby reducing poverty, but also create a healthy and

well-off rural population who will provide an important domestic

market.



1. We will develop a national agricultural policy to tackle the

low productivity and address the constraints faced by our farmers.

This will lead to programs and actions in the following areas:



I. Increasing the yield of the land under cultivation.

This will require improved technological packages and

efficient extension services. Timely access to credit and

other related inputs will be encouraged.



II. Increasing the land areas under cultivation. This

will entail bringing more land under cultivation. In this

regard we shall pursue an active policy of more swamp

lands for rain-fed rice cultivation through the construction

of dams and other protective structures against salination.



III. Improved Credit Services. Access to credit is an

important determinant in creasing productivity. Today the

credit needs of farmers have not been addressed

satisfactorily. We shall develop a differentiated and

responsive credit system that addresses the various credit

needs of the various categories of the farming community.





Provision of Agricultural Inputs. The UDP government will

take bold and innovative steps to ensure that agricultural

inputs are delivered on a timely basis and in adequate

quantities to farmers at reasonable prices. The party will

address issues relating to farmers at the grassroots level by

providing back-up support services in the form of training

and other incentives



IV. Marketing Services. Increased productivity will

require market outlets. A network of markets will need to

be developed especially for the food crops and horticultural

produce that will ensure fair prices for the products. We

shall encourage and support development of such markets at

national, sub-regional and international levels.



V. Research and Development. We will develop

effective programs to improve on the quality and yield of

produce. The successful result of these research shall be

introduced nationwide through extension services.



VI. Institutional Reforms and Adaptation. To support

the objective of greater agricultural productivity, the

institutions in the agricultural sector will be reviewed and

adapted to face the new challenges. In this respect The

Gambia cooperative Union shall be reorganized and

strengthened. The divisional branches shall also be

strengthened with greater autonomy in the discharge of their

duties.



VII. The Soil and Water Management Unit (SWMU)

shall be upgraded and expanded with the object of opening

more land for rain-fed rice and irrigation cultivation in

supporting the policy of food security.



VIII. Agricultural Diversification. Agricultural

diversification provides another opportunity to raise farm

income. In addition to the traditional tree crops, we shall

promote the introduction of improved varieties of fruits trees

and vegetables. The planting of these trees will not only

guarantee revenue but also improve the vegetation cover.







Fisheries



The UDP government fully recognizes the potential of this sub-

sector both in terms of food and foreign exchange earning and shall

implement appropriate policies for its sustainable development.





DEVELOPING EDUCATION AND SCHOOLS



Education, both as a basic right of an individual and a means of

achieving a personal fulfillment, will be a major policy objective.

Furthermore education is closely related to the economy as it is a

major partner in development. in view of this the development of

our human resources through education and training is a necessary

step in achieving economic growth and development.



We believe that the development of our human resources can

contribute to the attainment of such objectives as poverty

alleviation, social and economic development. We are committed

to proving universal access to primary education, and improve the

intake for secondary and vocational education. This will ensure the

full participation of all groups in society in the process of economic

growth and development in line with our national programs of skills

training and development.





Provision of Quality Basic Education



The current education policy shall be regularly reviewed with the

objective of providing quality basic primary education for all

Gambian children with improved teaching standards and material

resources.



The conditions of teachers shall be improved to attract more

Gambians to the teaching profession particularly in the middle and

high schools.





Secondary Education



We shall increase and consolidate the number and quality of

secondary schools in the country to give an increased level of

opportunity for children passing the primary school level

examinations. Our objective is to minimize and eventually

eliminate the waste of potential skills through drop-outs because of

insufficient secondary schools national qualified teachers.





Tertiary Education



Tertiary education shall be fully supported but a more

comprehensive and thought out university development program

that addresses our needs shall be developed instead of the current

ad-hoc arrangement. We shall have policy of promoting vocational

and skills training needs of the economy.





YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURAL DEVELOPMENT



It is our belief that the Gambian youths have great potentials that

need to be explored and developed as resource for our national

development. The current pathetic state of neglect of these sectors

which we consider a vital industry that positively impact on other

sectors will be addressed. We shall review and revive the National

Youth Policy with a view to giving the youths of our country a

more meaningful opportunity to participate and compete in the

world arena.



-give the youth a much better opportunity to participate fully

in the decision-making process by strengthening the

independence and democratic operation of the Federations.



-improve and expand the arena available for sporting

activity. It is important that every administrative region has

at least a standard functional sporting field.



-we will give sports the resources and recognition it

deserves and encourage other participators to contribute.



-we shall identify and prioritize national sporting activities

in order to optimize the use of available resources.



-The UDP will formulate comprehensive cultural policies

and programs to enhance our cultural heritage in all its

aspects.



HEALTH AND POPULATION



Over the past year The Gambia has developed a very good primary

health care system. Our party shall consolidate the achievements in

this system and actively promote reproductive and preventative

health initiatives. We shall encourage family planning,

immunization of children and promote sound environmental

management in order to improve the overall health of the

population.



HEALTH AND POPULATION



Over the past year The Gambia has developed a very good primary

health care system. Our party shall consolidate the achievements in

this system and actively promote reproductive and preventative

health initiatives. We shall encourage family planning,

immunization of children and promote sound environmental

management in order to improve the overall health of the

population.



Another important constraint in the health sector is the extent of the

centralization of health services in the greater Banjul area. In

keeping with the Bamako Initiative, health administration and

financial management needs to be decentralized at divisional levels

to allow greater participation of the community in the health

management and delivery system. The UDP shall carry out a

systematic decentralization program of the health management and

personnel to ensure accessible and affordable health services to

Gambians.





Drug Abuse and Control



The UDP recognizes the danger drugs pose to our society and

economy. We shall prepare appropriate policy measures to prevent

drug abuse and institute rehabilitation of drug addicts.





PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT



Currently The Gambia faces serious environment problems which

range from natural resources degradation to the disposal of

household waste in the urban and peri-urban areas. Erosion

especially along the river banks and the marine coastline, pose a

serious threat to the infrastructure and human settlements.



The UDP views these environmental problems as serious requiring

a more focused and concerted effort on the part of Government to

ensure ecological balance and rational exploitation of our natural

resources.





Improving Waste Management and Sanitation



The current population of the greater Banjul area is about 300,000

and growing at a rate of Žillegible figuresð % per annum. The large

amount of waste especially household waste and other non-

biodegradable substances, calls for an improved collection as well

as disposal system to ensure that no hazard threatens the people

and their environment.





In the rural areas, it is anticipated that the 50% of the rural

population have access to the most rudimentary sanitation facilities.

The implications of this in regard to communicable diseases is

serious. The UDP shall promote the improvement of waste

management as well as improve the sanitation facilities in the rural

areas.





Rural Water Supply



The various rural water supply programs in the past have improved

rural water supply in terms of the provision of concrete-lined and

covered well fitted with hand pumps. The various programs came

to a halt after 1994 after the military take-over. In spite of the

good work undertaken in all these programs, 80% of the rural

population are still without any safe drinking water. The UDP

consider water supply in the rural areas a national priority that will

be reviewed and strengthened, as appropriate.





TOWARDS SOCIAL JUSTICE



The UDP strongly believes in social justice. It shall therefore strive

constantly to ensure that disparities in economic and social

conditions are reduced in the interest of social justice and harmony.

The UDP shall adopt a systematic policy to improve the social

conditions of the disadvantaged groups in our society who are

largely farmers, women, urban unemployed etc. by narrowing the

gap in the life chances, employment opportunities and real incomes.

We shall in this regard insist on the following priority issues:





Poverty Alleviation



It is estimated that 60% of The Gambian population suffer from

absolute poverty. In terms of food poverty about 65% of The

Gambian population are food poor. What is particularly lamentable

is that women constitute the majority of this deprived segment of

the population. The UDP is therefore committed to collaborate

with development partners in embarking on poverty eradication

programs with particular emphasis on the production of adequate

food. Of equal importance, is the development of cottage

industries and medium scale enterprises. In this regard, emphasis

will be placed on income generating employment opportunities,

establishment of skill centers and the development of national

capacity for employment creation.



The UDP is equally committed to providing sound health for all

Gambians with particular emphasis on safe motherhood, family

planning, child survival, proper nutrition, control of common

endemic diseases, health promotion, protection and provision of

essential drugs and vaccines. The ultimate objective is to, amongst

other things, provide the environment for a reduction in infant and

maternal mortality rates while simultaneously ensuring significant

improvements in the quality of services as well as their efficiently,

effectiveness and sustainability. In the context of education, the

UDP will solicit the assistance of NGOs and self-help communities,

organizations to the educational system.



Area councils will be involved in educational investment decisions.

parents will be expected to contribute within their means to the cost

of childrens schooling through user charges. The importance of

the contribution of technical and vocational training to the economy

will continue to be recognized through the provision of adequate

financing and support to the sector.



UDP will foster the autonomy of the national training institutions

through a policy of decentralization, which will allow them to seek

their own solutions to their problems and to forge closer links with

the labor markets. By the same token, UDP will place emphasis on

non-formal education as a means of assisting early school leavers,

women and adults in need of marketable skills. The UDP will

equally facilitate the development of national capacities to initiate

and manage programs as well as projects at local community and

national levels.







PROTECTING WOMEN AND CHILDREN



Women and children constitute of the most vulnerable groups in our

society and they experience the more acute forms of socials ills of

society such s poverty and deprivation. In the interest of social

justice and harmony the constraints faced by these groups need to

be addressed as a national priority.



We are committed to protecting all the rights of women and

children and increase the level of opportunity for them to

participate in our national development.





EXTERNAL RELATIONS



We are living today in a very small world where the

interdependency of national has been so great. In this simple big

family no one nation can afford to stand all by itself. This is even

more true in the case of small nations to which external relations

provide a further strength to national independence and

sovereignty. We shall strive to maintain and project the

independence of The Gambia and protect and promote Gambian

interests in all international fora in keeping with our constitution

and the rights and aspirations of the Gambian people.



We shall encourage and support friendship and understanding with

all nations in support of democracy and in the promotion of human,

social and economic rights of all people. The UDP shall strive for

The Gambia to gain the respect and admiration it has lost in the

international community.





Good Neighborliness in the Sub-Region



We the UDP shall endeavor to maintain good fraternal relations

with all countries in the sub-region particularly with Senegal with

which we share an unparalleled affinity in all aspects of our

existence. It shall be our policy to work with them to establish a

framework for regular consultation to review relations between the

two countries with special attention on any difficulties that may

arise.





Regional, Sub-Regional and International Organizations



The UDP strongly believes in regional and sub-regional cooperation

in the interest of peace, stability and development. The existing

regional and sub-regional organizations such as ECOWAS, provide

a valuable framework for the realization of greater integration and

development within the sub-region.



We believe ECOWAS needs to be strengthened and given

necessary resources to perform its mission objectives.



With respect the plethora of small sub-regional and regional

organizations that in many cases duplicate each others efforts, it

shall be our policy to seek to reduce the number of such

organizations in the interest of efficiency and resource saving.



As regards international organizations such as the IOC, UN, GATT,

Commonwealth, World Bank and IMF we shall continue to play an

active part to promote Gambian interest in these organizations.





Partnership With Donors



The Gambia has depended al lot on the generous assistance of the

donor community in pursuit of its development objectives. Without

their assistance the country would have been a lot poorer than it is

today. The UDP shall build on the support of our development

partners within the context of a renewed national commitment to

serving the interest of the Gambian people.





PLEDGE



We as party pledge ourselves to the presentation and protection of

the principles of democratic pluralism and the Rule of Law. We

consider these principles as the fundamental basis for the Socio-

economic development of our nation. Through this pledge, we

invite the Gambian people to join us to put an end forever, to

Militocracy and its manifestation. A hand of solidarity to all

Gambians to join us create a bright prosperous and pluralistic

society second to none in the continent.





END OF MANIFESTO END OF MANIFESTO END OF MANISFESTO



Gambia-l:



Apparently, Mr. Darboe canceled his campaign stop yesterday

at his hometown Bansang. Jammeh and his crew

(re)scheduled themselves to be there at the same time.

Darboe will now make a stop in Bansang on Saturday.



On another note, I am not abosultely certain of this but I believe

the Observer newspaper is now reporting that the Malian (the Sissokou

person) was arrested in Geneva and the U.S. is seeking his

extradition. Sissokou was arrested some 3 weeks ago, I believe.



I also believe Jammeh had to cut short his campaign schedule

yesterday (apparently could not stop in Bansang) since he had to

rush back to Banjul because the FBI wanted to talk to him. It would

seem the Sissokou guy is singing like a bird about a lot of things.

May be Tombong can help us confirm the truth of falsity of this

information. I just want to put everyone on the right tracks

of inquiry.



Tombong: How about it old buddy?



Morro.



Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:06:27 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Multiple Issues

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):



(1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide

(2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the

entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation

(3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up

charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.

(4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.





I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!



Peace!

Amadou



Gambia-l:



I don't intend to devote too much energy discussing whether or not the

Jawara regime was very corrupt. The record speaks for itself.



But to justify the regime's ineptitude in dealing with the problem with

the argument that "Gambia wasn't equipped enough to deal with most white-

collar crimes" seems far-fetched to me. After more than three decades of

independence should we still be pointing fingers at the "toubab" for not

leaving us the necessary mechanisms to deal effectively with corruption?



And what does it say about the ancien regime if we can only point to "some

successful prosecutions of some cooperative staff some years ago" despite

the systemic character of embezzlement under Jawara? What about the vast

majority of cases, particularly those involving individuals with political

and kinship ties to the leadership? In view of the highly selective nature

of prosecutions, let us know the criteria used to determine cases to be

prosecuted.



I have not yet read B.B. Dabo's interview, but I don't think that guy can

be trusted anymore given his back-pedalling between Jawara and Jammeh.



As for the forthcoming elections, I can only say that Jammeh is simply

tantalizing the Gambian electorate--making us believe we can actually

vote him out of office. At the end of it all, he will remain in power.



Let's focus on how to end Jammeh's grip on power!



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



Morro:



I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesame

thing, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in The

Gambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOL

conducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidy

ought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's just

a baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.



On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of the

way convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financial

contribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our small

community in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we will

raise more money this week-end for this effort.



Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for our

party/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free to

support the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a party

or candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try to

convince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support Lawyer

Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person for

not supporting your choice candidate.





Morro:



I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesame

thing, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in The

Gambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOL

conducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidy

ought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's just

a baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.



On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of the

way convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financial

contribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our small

community in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we will

raise more money this week-end for this effort.



Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for our

party/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free to

support the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a party

or candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try to

convince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support Lawyer

Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person for

not supporting your choice candidate.





Morro:



I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesame

thing, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in The

Gambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOL

conducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidy

ought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's just

a baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.



On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of the

way convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financial

contribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our small

community in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we will

raise more money this week-end for this effort.



Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for our

party/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free to

support the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a party

or candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try to

convince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support Lawyer

Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person for

not supporting your choice candidate.



Bye



Sarjo



p.s.

Collegues I apologize for not signing the first copy of this letter. I was

in a rush to go to President Clinton's rally in Tacoma, WA and I forgot to

sign my letter.





Hi folks,

I think we all know how frightenly accurate Amadou's predictions

are. I would however beg to disagree on the reaction to a Jammeh's

"landslide" victory. I think the reaction would be violent in nature; a

group of citizens vs. the GNA.

The conclusion above is inevitable if you consider some factors:

Firstly, Gambians of influence and financial werewithal have

expressed their opinions that it is IMPOSSIBLE to remove Jammeh

peacefully.

Secondly, the Gambian people have tasted violence and have lost

their innocence: recent events testify to this.

Thirdly, and most importantly, and as Mandela said, "the oppressor

determines the method of opposition". Jammeh is increasingly cornering

the country to the point that the only way people would be able to dissent

would be to do so violently. This combined with Jammeh's nativist appeal

to tribalism make a repeat of Liberia almost inevitable.

And no, I am not planning to be a guerilla anytime soon and I

abhor violence of any sort. The above are merely how I think things are

likely to turn out.

May I be wrong.

-Abdou.







Hi Brothers & Sisters:



Like Abdou, I will like thank Morro for giving us access to Mr. Darboe's speech. I found it

very impressive. I like the idea of an independent judicial system as well as leaving most

of the public companies in private hands; Gam TV, Gambia Airways, the then GPTC, to

name a few.



------------------------------



Hi,



May I remind you all that I don't owe any reasons/explainations whatsoeveras to not supporting Darboe or any other candidate, nor should I be sincere or straightforward to the point. You just contradicted yourself when you said its my perogative to witheld support, because if thats the case andit better me, then why should I have to give any reasons at all or be sincere. See Sarjo's posting:



>We can try to convince each other to support one candidate over the other>(support Lawyer Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning

>the other person for not supporting your choice candidate.



This makes more sense to me than trying to condemn/intimidate me. I'm very stubborn/hard headed and not easily intimidated, once my mind is made upthats that. Try convincing people in a more appropriate and friendly manner than the route you choose, even that doesn't guarantee compliance/change of heart but aleast it'll make the debate more friendly than intimidating. All these attacks will make me more determine to withhold my support but unlike Buba, I will not tell/ask my family not to vote for Darboe cuz thats a decision that one has to independently make regardless of influence from family members and friends. Pay close attention to Amadou's prediction.



>(1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide

>(2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the

entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation

>(3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up

charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.

>(4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.



Like him I hope hes wrong but given the history of the AFPRC, that is morethan likely to happen and if thats the case we're in for a bigger problem in Gambia. Let's devote the energy someplace that is more worthwile than resort to intimidation and condemnation.



Good day to all and don't let my posting upset you, if it does, simply hitthe delete button, its called freedom of speech/expression.



Sarian



Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 17:17:20 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: The Campaign schedule . . .

Message-ID: <199609192117.RAA06206@aspen>



Folks,

Wednesday night I tried to send this message without success due to some disconnection. I hope the content is still relevant to Gambia-l discussion.



Malanding





Wednesday night I tried to send this message without success due to some disconnection. I hope the content is still relevant to Gambia-l discussion.



Malanding





Perhaps we ought to be concerned about who should lead the Gambia into

the 21st century. However, we should not expect all members of the

list and for that matter every Gambian to agree on one candidate.

Diversity is what democracy is all about. My concern is the list

is losing focus when party politics is given too much time. Many

would agree that this election should not be about personalities but

ideas and principles. The fundamental question at the heart of the

matter is that do we accept the military and reward them for "all what

they have done for us"? Or do we reject them and send them back to

barracks for setting such a bad presidence? By voting for them we are

telling them that we have not only accepted the method they used to

get to power but also agree with them regarding their review of the

constitution. Likewise if we reject them in favor of civility and rule

of law we may prevent others who may be tempted into forming a third

republic.



If our debate on Gambia-l is to be meaningful we may have to set aside

personality differences and focus on substance. PDOIS, UDP or whatever

are all aspiring for the same thing, peaceful transfer of power

through constitutional means. That concept will always be around

whether it is Darbo or Jatta. On the other hand we will always have

some who will always prefer the "big-fish land" as the Mandigoes will

call it.



I hope that in the future more time will be focused on debating the

pros and cons of these two stands.



Have a good night.



Malanding



~





------------------------------



DURBAN, South Africa - Apartheid-era Defense Minister Magnus

Malan's lawyers admitted he helped set up paramilitary units,

but said he could not have foreseen they allegedly would

massacre 13 people. Malan and 15 others are are on trial for the

slaughter of the people -- six of them children aged between

four and 10 -- in 1987 KwaMakutha township near the east coast

city of Durban.



NAIROBI, Kenya - American Ambassador Prudence Bushnell put

trade at the top of her agenda in Kenya in her first formal

function and Kenyan officials told her to limit her political

involvement only to an advisory role. Kenyan government

officials have peristently criticised Smith Hempstone, U.S.

ambassador in the run-up to multi-party polls in 1992, for what

they perceived as interference in Kenya's internal affairs and

taking sides with opposition groups.



BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundian Foreign Minister Luc

Rukingama called on regional African governments to lift their

economic sanctions, which he said were helping Hutu rebels

fighting the military-led Tutsi government. Regional leaders

imposed sanctions on landlocked Burundi July 31 in an attempt to

force Tutsi military leader Pierre Buyoya, who seized power in a

July 25 army coup, on to agree to peace negotiations with rebels

of the Hutu majority.



NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan economic reformer Micah Cheserem

said improved trade with the West, not aid, was needed if

Africa's starving were to be fed. Cheserem, governor of the

central Bank of Kenya and credited with Kenya's pursuing radical

economic reforms since 1993, said the continent had become

accustomed to Western aid and the result was an unsustainable

external debt. ``We do not want aid that we cannot pay back, we

need to improve two-way trade.''



BANJUL, Gambia - Gambia's United Democratic Party, whose

candidate is widely seen as the main election rival to military

coup leader Yahya Jammeh, said that 12 of its supporters had

been arrested in the past three days. Sidia Sagnia, UDP senior

administrative secretary, told Reuters that party members

campaiging for lawyer Ousainou Darboe in the Sept. 26

presidential election had been harassed and intimidated by the

army and security forces.



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - Donors at a pledging meeting in

Geneva agreed to give Sierra Leone $212 million for post-war

reconstruction and rehabilitation. The amount meets the target

set by the government for Sierra Leone's short-term needs to

cope with the ravages of a five-year civil war that has wrecked

its mining economy.



NAIROBI, Kenya - The International Criminal Tribunal on

Rwanda said it expected to postpone the start of the trial of

its first Rwandan suspect charged with genocide.



ABUJA, Nigeria - A U.N. mission met Nigeria's foreign

minister to try to ease tension between the country and Cameroon

over their rival claims to a peninsula in the oil-rich Gulf of

Guinea. The two African nations have clashed sporadically on the

Bakassi peninsula with heavy loss of lives on both sides.



LAGOS, Nigeria - At least 2,000 Nigerians have been deported

from neighboring Benin for entering the tiny French-speaking

country illegally.



ACCRA, Ghana - President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana will face

two challengers in December when he stands for a second and

final four-year term as president, the deputy head of the

Electoral Commission said.





Message-ID: <



Amadou:



Here is the damage (self-inflicted) caused to your known positions

by the cryptic reference to B. B. Darboe as a back-pedaller between

Jawara and Jammeh:



1. You have always referred to the Jawara govt. as a Kleptocracy.

2. If there was an honest man in the Jawara government, BB was he.

Indeed you agree with me. Here's how. You stated you "don't think

he can be trusted ANYMORE." ŽEmphasis added.ð By implication

you admit he was or could be trusted BEFORE.



3. You avow him untrustworthy, not for any activities in the Jawara

govt., not for any activities in the AFPRC govt., but for the single

reason that he went from one govt. to another. I.e, he back-pedaled.



4. But if the Jawara govt. was a "Kleptocracy" and we still hold that the

AFPRC was a welcome substitute, then I am uncertain as to how one

can conclude that the mere act of going from such a purportedly bad

govt. to such an outstanding one, by itself, constitutes reason for

untrustworthiness. Indeed, if my premise holds, (and please feel free

to pick it apart), then one has to make the exact opposite conclusion

from the one you made (that going from a Kleptocracy to the

AFPRC was a GOOD not a bad thing.)



ŽCould it just be that BB, a man reputed to be honorable, indeed was,

and guided by such high values and sensing the danger posed by the

AFPRC, in his own way sacrificed himself for God and country? Perhaps

one could say no more about BB than that he was not dealing with

honorable men in either govt.



Morro.

Gambia-l:



I don't intend to devote too much energy discussing whether or not the

Jawara regime was very corrupt. The record speaks for itself.



But to justify the regime's ineptitude in dealing with the problem with

the argument that "Gambia wasn't equipped enough to deal with most white-

collar crimes" seems far-fetched to me. After more than three decades of

independence should we still be pointing fingers at the "toubab" for not

leaving us the necessary mechanisms to deal effectively with corruption?



And what does it say about the ancien regime if we can only point to "some

successful prosecutions of some cooperative staff some years ago" despite

the systemic character of embezzlement under Jawara? What about the vast

majority of cases, particularly those involving individuals with political

and kinship ties to the leadership? In view of the highly selective nature

of prosecutions, let us know the criteria used to determine cases to be

prosecuted.



I have not yet read B.B. Dabo's interview, but I don't think that guy can

be trusted anymore given his back-pedalling between Jawara and Jammeh.



As for the forthcoming elections, I can only say that Jammeh is simply

tantalizing the Gambian electorate--making us believe we can actually

vote him out of office. At the end of it all, he will remain in power.



Let's focus on how to end Jammeh's grip on power!



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



Subject: Celebration

Message-ID: <



I would like to informe to the Gambia-L that

there is a big celebration going on in Senegal

for the 90's years of Leopold Sedar Senghor.

Senghor the poet was a great politician and

head of state.As most of the African head of

state after the colonilism, they did not

deliver all the promise and expectation toward

our peoples.But we must accept the fact that

presidents like senghor and Jawara did put

Senegal and Gambia into the map of the world.

I think we should go back a little bit in

history to learn about where we started from.

I particulary refer to read if you haven't yet

this Book : Entering Gambia by B. RICE







------------------------------



It seems to be that there are fears all over the Gambia during this election

campaign. Here is a clip from the point: Thursday 12th. September 1996. mmj



Fears, Fears

Fears are being expressed from all sides..The party of the incumbent, APRC, is crying

foul play, claming that its arch rival, the UDP is infested by tribalists and

disgruntled Commission people and their wives.

Darbo`s party too, the UDP, is not sparing Jammeh`s administration which it accuses

of maladministration and lack of accountability. The APRC is also taken to task for

illegally monopolising Gambia Television.

For Hamat Bah, the above parties do not respond to the needs of Gambians. Bah charges

that the AFPRC has lacked the accountability it clamours all around by not being

transparent in its dealings more so when it comes to financial matters. For Bah, the

AFPRC has fltered in its priority projects, the majority of which he deems

unnecessary. On the UDP, Bah claims that the party is vying for a vendetta crusade as

it is composed of angry people ready for revenge.

The gentlemen of enlightenment, thus far, seem to be the PDOIS; they did not and are

not attacking any of their opponents. They sell ideas even if you do not agree with

their socialisation approach, you respect the Gambian touch that colour these ideas.



By and large Gambians would have preferred these types of exchanges: selling and

defending programmes more so when they are challenged.

However, the type of atmosphere prevailing now breeds uneasiness. People do not like

all the tensions that are brewing culminating in sheer enmity now opposing some

parties`supporters.

What seems to be seriously lacking in our behaviour is tolerance, a virtue that has

been cultivated here over the years and which is becoming an estranged one.Tolerance

and tolerance; it is only by allowing others to see things and express views

differently that we can aspire to enjoy the same rights and privileges.



The Freedom Forum "Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no-one thinks of

changing himself". Leo Tolstoi.

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Gambia-L



Please be advised that Mr. Darbo does not have the support to

win by a majority. The Gambian people are aware of the fact that a

vote for Mr. Darbo is a vote to bring back the Jawara gang. The

majority of the voting populace know that the two are intertwined in

many ways, and have the same hidden agenda.... ELITISM.



In reference to yesterdays postings, I would like to remind my

friend that Mr B. B. Darboe equally participated in the defrauding

process. We all know of his business deals and assets. I guess some of

us are still dreaming. My friend from Vanderbilt stated that Jawara had

an exemplary human rights record. Ha Ha Ha... Who are you kidding. You

must have been away from the Gambia after the Kukoi attempt.



Sarjo, I think I made it clear that I strongly believe in the

democratic process and that I will support the process of launching

Gambia into the 21st century no matter who is in power. If the Gambian

people vote for Mr. Darbo, It will be our duty to work with him. As

products of the American System, we should all know the importance

of unity for a common goal... Gambian Prosperity... OH! by the way, I AM

NOT A CONVERT.

MAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)



MORRO:



I meant Dabo can't be trusted anymore by the Gambian people partly because

of his flip-flopping between Jawara and Jammeh. I don't set him aside from

the rest of Jawara's cronies. Perhaps he was smarter than the bunch.



And I never implied that Jammeh's AFPRC is any better/worse than Jawara's

regime. I prefer something much better than both.



AMADOU



I have read Enter Gambia: the birth of an improbable nation by Berkeley

Rice long time ago. It is a 1967 publication and infact we have it in our

University of Washington's library collections. As I can recall, it is

uncomplimentary and paints a very negative picture about The Gambia. I

believed that it was banned from the country in the late 60's if my memory

is correct. Those of you who are old enough to remember can verify and

substantiate that fact.

As a poet and scholar, Leopold Sadat Senghore is highly respected

in the academic world. Another heroic act of Senghore was his

retirement/resignation from politics and Presidency of Senegal. At that

time, it could have been an unprecedented act from an African head of

state. If there were others who voluntarily gave up power before Senghore,

can sombody point them out.

Thanks

Tony





On Thu, 19 Sep 1996, Bocar Ndiaye wrote:



> I would like to informe to the Gambia-L that

> there is a big celebration going on in Senegal

> for the 90's years of Leopold Sedar Senghor.

> Senghor the poet was a great politician and

> head of state.As most of the African head of

> state after the colonilism, they did not

> deliver all the promise and expectation toward

> our peoples.But we must accept the fact that

> presidents like senghor and Jawara did put

> Senegal and Gambia into the map of the world.

> I think we should go back a little bit in

> history to learn about where we started from.

> I particulary refer to read if you haven't yet

> this Book : Entering Gambia by B. RICE

>

>

>





To: All contacts of Energy and Environmental Programme at Royal Institute

of International Affairs, London



We are currently advertising for a couple of research positions. Please

see

below - the same information can be seen in a neater format on our web

page:

<



Applications in the form of CVs and covering letters should be with Ms

Dawn

Margrett, Assistant Director (House and Personnel) at the address at the

end

of this message by 4th October.



Please pass this message on to others (colleagues and associates) that you

think might find these positions of interest.



Many thanks.



1. Research Fellow OR Junior Research Fellow on international energy

trends

and policy issues.

The successful applicant would be expected to develop and apply research

skills under the supervision of the Head of Programme and Chairman,

leading

to published research on one or more of the following areas:

* Central and East European energy sector developments and their

relationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the European

Union

* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East and

North Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economics

and politics of energy sanctions

* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for international

energy markets and institutions



The candidate should have a Masters or higher degree in economics,

regional

studies or other relevant political science, and an ability to present

research material and argument clearly in English. Applicants at Research

Fellow level would normally have a PhD and track record of relevant

publications. Additional languages an asset. Salary range ú16,000-ú24,000

depending on age, qualifications and experience.



Research Assistant

The candidate would provide research assistance across the range of

Programme activities, and follow developments on particular topics as

specified by the Head of Programme. Specific tasks would include:

* Assist Programme researchers to prepare research reports, workshop

papers,

and presentations. Tasks may include literature and database searches,

preparation of diagrams and presentation materials, and other briefing

materials.

* Undertake specific research tasks under the direction of Programme

researchers, for example relating to statistical analyses of energy and

related environmental trends and options. This may include opportunity to

author or co-author short papers or reports

* Create and maintain, in co-operation with the relevant researchers, a

database and/or network of access to data on international energy and

related environmental trends and markets



The successful applicant will have a degree or higher qualification in

economics or other relevant discipline, a lively interest in energy and

energy-related environmental issues, and an ability to present factual

material and argument clearly in English. Additional languages an asset.

Salary ú13,500-ú15,500 depending on age and experience.



Job Descriptions



Research Fellow in International Energy Studies



The successful applicant will conduct research under the guidance of the

Head of Programme and Chairman, leading to published research on one or

more

of the following areas:

* Central and East European energy sector developments and their

relationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the European

Union

* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East and

North Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economics

and politics of energy sanctions

* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for international

energy markets and institutions



The principal task will be to produce written research of acceptable

standard for publication by the Programme, and to present this to a wider

audience. In addition, the person will be expected to make a contribution

to:

* the administration and fund-raising of research, and the general

development of the research programme

* the preparation of submissions to funding organisations

* the convening of study group meetings and workshops connected with his

or

her research area



The person will on occasion be expected to:

* represent the Programme at internal meetings

* make presentations at external meetings and conferences



The successful applicant is likely to hold a PhD and track record of

relevant publications. Relevant languages would be an asset. Salary range

ú16,000-ú24,000 depending on age, qualifications and experience. The

appointment would be for two years initially subject to mid-term review.



Junior Research Fellow in International Energy Studies



The successful applicant will conduct research under the supervision of

the

Head of Programme and Chairman, leading to published research on one or

more

of the following areas:

* Central and East European energy sector developments and their

relationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the European

Union

* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East and

North Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economics

and politics of energy sanctions

* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for international

energy markets and institutions



The principal task will be to produce written research of acceptable

standard for publication by the Programme, and to present this to a wider

audience. In addition, the person may be expected to contribute to

preparation of submissions to funding organisations and the convening of

study group meetings and workshops connected with his or her research area



The successful applicant is likely to hold a Masters or higher degree,

probably in economics, relevant regions studies, or other political

science.

Relevant foreign languages would be an asset. Salary range

ú16,000-ú20,000

depending on age, qualifications and experience. The appointment would be

for two years initially subject to mid-term review.



Research Assistant



The successful applicant will work under the guidance of the Head of

Programme, Dr Michael Grubb, to provide research assistance across the

range

of Programme activities. Specific tasks are to include:



1. Assist Fellows and Associate Fellows on the Programme in preparing

research reports, workshop papers, and presentations. Tasks may include:

* Conducting literature searches and scanning journals for relevant

articles.

* Conducting database searches and performing statistical analysis

* Preparing diagrams and overheads for presenting data and materials in

the

most effective form

Drafting briefing materials



2. Undertake specific research tasks under the direction of Programme

researchers, for example relating to statistical analyses of energy and

related environmental trends and options. There may be opportunities for

the holder of the post to author or co-author short papers or reports

connected with the ProgrammeÆs research work.



3. Create and maintain, in co-operation with the relevant researchers, a

database and/or network of access to data on international energy and

related environmental trends and markets.



In addition, the holder of this position will be expected to remain au

courant with developments on specific topics and directed by the Head of

Programme.



The successful applicant will have:

* A degree or higher qualification in economics or other relevant

discipline

* A lively interest in energy and energy-related environmental issues

* An ability to present factual material, and argument, clearly in

English.



Previous experience in these areas, and additional languages, would be an

advantage.

Salary: ú13,500-ú15,500 depending on age and experience. The appointment

would be for one year initially with expectation of renewal.



Energy and Environmental Programme

The Royal Institute of International Affairs

10 St James's Square

LONDON

SW1Y 4LE

UK



Tel: 44 171 957 5700

Fax: 44 171 957 5710

Email:

For details of the Energy and Environmental Programme, see our web pages

at

http://www.riia.org

under 'research'











Hi folks,

I would first like to thank Matarr Jeng for taking his time to

type Gambian newpapers for our benefit.

That said, I would like to appeal to Mr. Saidy to reply to our

enquiries about events concerning The Gambia. I think some of the members

will agree with me that he is not doing us a favor, but merelyd oing his

job. A diplomat has to answer queries from his citizenry.

One thing I hated in the Jawara govt was that most of the

ministers saw their positions as being ceremonial where they were expected

to draw salaries (and embezell) without having to show anything for it.

The AFPRC seems to be even worse; they just do not even pretend to

be interested in responding to people's enquiries.

-Abdou.

Dr. Janneh,



I sincerely agree with your predictions! On the same token, I hope we are

both wrong...Peace BS



> Gambia-l:

>

> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):

>

> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide

> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the

> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation

> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up

> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.

> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.

>

>

> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!

>

> Peace!

> Amadou

>

Here I add a clip from the point for your first prediction.

"Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.

Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only and God will

never remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a liar. The

people should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.

He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col. Jammeh, will

never be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or not,he

will win."

What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





Compatriots & Gambia-lovers:



Even though I am Tukulor Gambian, I have been culturally

Wolofised. This need not be bad as long as we celebrate

ethnicity as a natural endowment for unity and not a negative

force for retreat to a combative nativism. In any case, I do not

want to embark on lengthy cultural philosophizing; instead I want

to call attention to members of the list to two of my new books,

which may interest some of you.





WOLOF-- (cultural anthropology/ethnography) by Tijan M. Sallah,

published in 1996 by The Rosen Publishing Group, Inc., 29 East

21st Street, New York (ISBN 0-8239-1987-0). Price is US$15.95

plus postage. If interested, call the customer service, toll

free number--1-800-237-9932-- to order a copy of the book. The

book is hard cover; written in a simple, straightforward style,

with beautiful photographs; targeted for a high school level

audience; but adults would no doubt benefit greatly from it. It

covers: the people; the land; origins, history, religion; social

structure; colonialism and resistance; literature and arts;

customs; the future; and a glossary. Being the author, naturally

I am biased, so I strongly recommend it!



My other book for those of you interested in literature-- more

specifically African poetry, is:



DREAMS OF DUSTY ROADS-- (poems) by Tijan M. Sallah, published in

1993 by Three Continents Press, Inc., P.O. Box 38009, Colorado

Springs, Colorado 80937-8009 (ISBN-0-89410-765-8). Price is

US$9.0 plus postage. If interested write to the publisher or

call (719) 579-0977.



I believe you will find both books welcome additions to your

Gambiana collection.



Greetings!



Tijan M. Sallah



P.S.: I have been quiet about the ongoing debate about the

Gambia, since my long article some time ago. I will return soon

with another piece when time allows me.



















From: Sulayman S. Nyang (



Tony, you are quite correct about B> Rice's book on the Gambia. The book

was banned by the Gambia government. It was a travelogue which poohed

poohed the small nation in search of viability.He was writing at a time

when the existence of the country as an independent entity was doubted by

many observers in the international community.It came out just before the

late Sheriff Sisay, the first Finance Minister of the independent

government balanced the budget and put an end to the financial dependency

of the Gambia on British annual grants to keep the country afloat.

With respect to the list of African presidents who retired after the

unprecedented example of former President Leopold Senghor,the following

names come to mind: Julius Nyerere of Tanzania,Ahmed Ahidjo of Cameroon,

Siaka Stevenson of Sierra Leone and former Nigerian president Olusegun

Obasanjo,who is now languishing in jail for alleged involvement in a coup

plot aganist the Abacha regime.What we all must learn from the Senghorian

example is that power should no longer be monopolised by a single man the

way our first generation of presidential monarchs did.Almost all of them

ruled one-party states and elections were designed to open the floodgates

of political favoritism to political aspirants who outdid each other in

their kowtowing to the Grand Master of the political kingdom.Regardless of

what we think of him,former president Senghor has left a record all

subsequent generations of African leaders must try to emulate.His was

indeed a Senegambian contribution to African political

innovations.Remmeber he too was once a one-party dictator who changed his

mind and then helped create the present multi-party system.





Hello Gambia-l,



I am Famara writing from Abdou's adress. So any replies should be send to

me. I met Abdou in New York and he happen to be an old acquitance.As the

saying goes " the world is not so big" Now to "business".



Thanks to everyone once more for your contributions and welcome to the new

members. I think Heidi made a good point when he wrote to Buba about

formal education(with credentials) and what people could contribute in

discussions.

I disagree strongly with Heidi in her effort to discredit Mr. Halifa

Sallah and PDOIS. For the records, I am not a memeber of PDOIS and am not

trying to speak for the party or for Mr. Sallah. I am just a party

sympathiser. I was in The Gambia when the issue of Ebou Jallow's

statements about the AFPRC were discussed. If I remembered well what

FORAYAA wrote was that Ebou Jallow as an insider was in a good position to

strengthen the credibility of what he was saying. FOROYAA gave the issue

appropriate coverage and if I remembered well asked for more information

from Mr. Jallow, who I term as traitor of The Gambia. I think some of you

trying to make him a hero are making a big mistake. If he had left the

AFPRC on ideological reasons or on principle then I will "crown" him, but

this "hero" stole money from the state coffers.

Why should PDOIS not advocate for NO SANCTIONS? I have been saying this

all along. Any Gambian who have the interest of the Gambian people at

large will not call for boycott. Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel

it. Look at Iraq today, children are dying of diseases which could be

cured by intibiotics, and yet Saddam is building a Palace.

Do you Heidi have any prove to support your statement that the "counter

coup" was a cover up to elimate unwanted elements in the AFPRC? How do you

expect FOROYAA to write that when there is no evidence to prove what they

are saying?

I still believe that PDOIS and Halifa Sallah still deserves the

credibility they have. Remember FOROYAA under AFPRC was not an opposition

newspaper but a "common" so they could not be so"political" since all

political parties were banned.

And finally to my host Abdou, who said that

the African intellectuals has no interest in the matters.... I totally

disagree with you Abdou. And I think we will be making a terrible mistake

if we believe that the Non-Gambians will do the job for us.

Thanks.

Shalom,

Famara.





Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 16:48:47 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu 
Subject: Re:issue of former PPP members supporting UPD

Hi Numukunda,
Whether or not he should welcome them is besides the point. Until he gets elected and prove me wrong, he doesn't have my support. Its very easy to slip into old habits and I would sure love to be wrong about this; but only time will tell.
Sarian If most of> the former PPP members decide to support Darboe, what do you expect him to> do? I guess you are saying he should not welcome them. Remember the PPP> regime was ousted by the Junta, and also quite a number of its supporters> have suffered and are still suffering in their hands. Is'nt it obvious that> they would embrace anyone who is on the mission of their salvation? If you> look at the UPD executives, there is none that coud tell you that this> party is an offspring of the former PPP. Darboe has stood for justice and> equity both during the PPP and the present regime. He has never been> hipocritic nor opportunistic during any regime. He's alway stood on the> principle of equal justice.> Everyone has the right to support any candidate of his/her choice, but we> should not judge any candidate based on his supporters.> Numukunda> >Hi Mostafa,> >> >CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister> >but I am capable of expressing myself.> >> >Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and> >you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the> >former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,> >simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my> >part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him> >(if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara> >cronies and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the> >candidates had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I> >beleive will not be free and/or fair.> >> >Good day.> >> >Sarian> >> >> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 11:59:29 1996> >> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500> >> From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> >>< gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members> >> Mime-Version: 1.0> >> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >>> >> TONY:> >> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have> >> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.> >> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is> >> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'> >> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man> >> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of> >> friendly,intellectual discourse.> >>> >> KAIRA NING HAIRA> >> MOSTAFA> >>> >>> >>> >>> >> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:> >> >Hi,> >> >> >> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we> >> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in> >> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being> >> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.> >> >> >> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other> >> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as> >> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to> >> vote for, by all means do that with your family.> >> >> >> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm> >> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity> >> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.> >> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal> >> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going> >> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a> >> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable> >> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good> >> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.> >> >> >> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the> >> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but> >> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most> >> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why> >> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with> >> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before> >> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an> >>opinion.> >> >> >> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that> >> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and> >> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise> >> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For> >> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of> >> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not> >> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if> >> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these> >> machines.> >> >> >> >Good day to all.> >> >> >> >Sarian> >> >> >> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996> >> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT> >> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > >> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> >> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members> >> >> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> >>> >> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful> >> >> Brothers and sisters,> >> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become> >> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly> >> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.> >> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,> >> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say> >> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I> >> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what> >> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners> >> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about> >> >> government and its organs.> >> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei> >> >> n have the following to say:> >> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani> >> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back> >> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer> >> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than> >> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya> >> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are> >> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services> >> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek> >> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do> >> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen> >> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?> >> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother> >> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an> >> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no> >> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)> >> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> >> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> >> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> >> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> >> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> >> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not> >> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a> >> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t> >> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like> >> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of> >> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo> >> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb> >> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri> >> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.> >> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in> >> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.> >> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER> >> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to> >> >> the mother earth"> >> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election> >> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)> >> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >> >>> >>------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 21:27:53 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSEMessage-ID: < 01I9MXK4ER0I8X5OVX@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITIsatou I believe your answer to the gentleman who asserted that education doesnot matter in governance is a good one. By the same vein, his idea must not becondemned in its totallity. His reasoning, if I understand it correctly stemsfrom the fact that Jammeh a new commer, was able to accomplish so much in thelittle time he in power. This is exactly what Jammeh had in mind when hhe embarked on these projects. It was a calculated move and a mischievouspropaganda to win support of people such as the gentleman this response isintended for. Most of these projects were in the five development plan andawaiting implementation. Jammeh in a desperate attempt to gain popularity heordered the implementation of these projects regardless of funding or theirviability. Folks Jammehs moves are so obvious and plain that it does not takea Rocket Scientist to discern the gimmicks from his development manifesto.May I Conclude by stating once again that the common goal of all Gambiansshould be to have a better Gambia and peel away all political differences.The stakes are high and the country is burning under the leadership of inept, inexperience and a sadistic fellow in Jammeh. It is a travesty and effortsmust be made to once again return to the tranquil atmosphere The Gambia isknown of in the past. Jammeh's record on human right is tragic and to mydismay no one seems to writing on which is the most fundamental resourceany government can presearve for its citizens. Friends, the AFPRC'S RECORDas awhole is RES IPS LOQUITURE.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 22:34:25 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609190334.WAA139900@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"SARIAN;I dont get it. A survey of people "in Banjul"? How representative willthat be of the Gambian population to warrant saying "most of his supportersare ....". I really dont understand your sampling method. And by the way myapology for refering to you as Tony.MostafaAt 12:44 PM 9/18/96 -0700, you wrote:>Hi Mostafa,>CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sisterbut I am capable of expressing myself.>Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul andyou'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are theformer PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on mypart, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him(if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara croniesand thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidateshad chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive willnot be free and/or fair.>Good day.>Sarian>> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 11:59:29 1996>> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500>> From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">> Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members>> Mime-Version: 1.0>> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>> TONY:>> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have>> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.>> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is>> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'>> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man>> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of>> friendly,intellectual discourse.>>>> KAIRA NING HAIRA>> MOSTAFA>>>>>>>>>> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:>> >Hi,>> >>> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we>> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in>> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being>> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.>> >>> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other>> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as>> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to>> vote for, by all means do that with your family.>> >>> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm>> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity>> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.>> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal>> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going>> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a>> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable>> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good>> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.>> >>> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the>> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but>> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most>> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why>> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with>> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before>> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to anopinion.>> >>> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that>> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and>> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise>> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For>> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of>> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not>> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if>> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these>> machines.>> >>> >Good day to all.>> >>> >Sarian>> >>> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996>> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT>> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU >> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members>> >> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>> >>>> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful>> >> Brothers and sisters,>> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become>> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly>> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.>> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,>> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say>> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I>> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what>> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners>> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about>> >> government and its organs.>> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei>> >> n have the following to say:>> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani>> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back>> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer>> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than>> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya>> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are>> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services>> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek>> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do>> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen>> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?>> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother>> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an>> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no>> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)>> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families>> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the>> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means>> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more>> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya>> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not>> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a>> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t>> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like>> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of>> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo>> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb>> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri>> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.>> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in>> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.>> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER>> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to>> >> the mother earth">> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election>> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)>> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>>>------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 22:59:03 -0500From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TO ADD TO ISATOU'S RESPONSEMessage-ID: < 199609190359.WAA115220@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"NJARAMA BALLA; SUNKU NING WA JOOY; DIKKO!!At 09:27 PM 9/18/96 -0500, you wrote:>Isatou I believe your answer to the gentleman who asserted that education does>not matter in governance is a good one. By the same vein, his idea must not be>condemned in its totallity. His reasoning, if I understand it correctly stems>from the fact that Jammeh a new commer, was able to accomplish so much in the>little time he in power. This is exactly what Jammeh had in mind when h>he embarked on these projects. It was a calculated move and a mischievous>propaganda to win support of people such as the gentleman this response is>intended for. Most of these projects were in the five development plan and>awaiting implementation. Jammeh in a desperate attempt to gain popularity he>ordered the implementation of these projects regardless of funding or their>viability. Folks Jammehs moves are so obvious and plain that it does not take>a Rocket Scientist to discern the gimmicks from his development manifesto.>May I Conclude by stating once again that the common goal of all Gambians>should be to have a better Gambia and peel away all political differences.>The stakes are high and the country is burning under the leadership of inept>, inexperience and a sadistic fellow in Jammeh. It is a travesty and efforts>must be made to once again return to the tranquil atmosphere The Gambia is>known of in the past. Jammeh's record on human right is tragic and to my>dismay no one seems to writing on which is the most fundamental resource>any government can presearve for its citizens. Friends, the AFPRC'S RECORD>as awhole is RES IPS LOQUITURE.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 00:21:43 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: issue of former PPP members supporting UPDMessage-ID: < 199609190421.AAA25607@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 21:39:59 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: on the issue of silent membersMessage-ID: < 199609190439.VAA18589@thesky.incog.com Hi again,I don't really care what you think about the Gambian population and their survey. You, as well as I don't presently live there, so we depend on the newspapers and word of mouth. Again I don't care what you think about my sampling method or whatever you may choose to call it. I say the guy doesn't have my support until I'm proven wrong and thats final. If you don't like it thats too bad. We are all striving for democracy and freedom of speech, but I'm not quite sure where you're heading. You have to remember that there are no rights or wrongs, If we knew it all we wouldn't be here today. Beleive in yourself and I mine. We want to build a better Gambia so lets not waste time hammering each others views and preferences.BTW - apology accepted.Sarian> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 20:41:07 1996> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 22:34:25 -0500> From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> SARIAN;> I dont get it. A survey of people "in Banjul"? How representative will> that be of the Gambian population to warrant saying "most of his supporters> are ....". I really dont understand your sampling method. And by the way my> apology for refering to you as Tony.> Mostafa> At 12:44 PM 9/18/96 -0700, you wrote:> >Hi Mostafa,> >> >CORRECTION! Tony did not write this. I did (Sarian), I may be his sister> but I am capable of expressing myself.> >> >Back to your reply. Take a survey and talk to those people in Banjul and> you'll find out that indeed "MOST" not "ALL" of his supporters are the> former PPP. And besides I'm still 'entitled' to not cast my vote for him,> simply because I dislike him, its not a crime. But thats not true on my> part, I don't even know the man. I simply would not cast my vote for him> (if they had absentee ballot voting in Gambia) because of the Jawara cronies> and thats that. And OH! I will not travel to Gambia (even if the candidates> had chattered free flights) just to vote on elections that I beleive will> not be free and/or fair.> >> >Good day.> >> >Sarian> >> >> From mbmarong@students.wisc.edu Wed Sep 18 11:59:29 1996> >> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 13:51:58 -0500> >> From: mostafa jersey marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> Subject: Re: on the issue of silent members> >> Mime-Version: 1.0> >> X-Sender: mbmarong@students.wisc.edu > >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >>> >> TONY:> >> Indeed "everyone is entitled to an opinion". But we should all have> >> moral and ethical responsibilities that transcend our individual comforts.> >> Thus your statement that "most of Darbo's supporters are the former PPP " is> >> inaccurate and therefore need not be given as reason for 'not supporting'> >> Darbo. If you insist on this then, I will know you just dont like the man> >> period. Give me something else, I cant swallow this one. In a spirit of> >> friendly,intellectual discourse.> >>> >> KAIRA NING HAIRA> >> MOSTAFA> >>> >>> >>> >>> >> At 05:10 PM 9/17/96 -0700, you wrote:> >> >Hi,> >> >> >> >Buba - welcome to Gambia-l and for that matter all the new members. Can we> >> try to not get into religion and just debate on the issues we all have in> >> common (Gambia) as this is not an Islamic forum as well as Gambia not being> >> an Islamic state, we have members from different religions.> >> >> >> >Please refrain from asking members to vote for Yaya Jammeh or any other> >> candidate for that matter. We all have different views and preferences as> >> to what candidate to support. It's very distateful to tell people who to> >> vote for, by all means do that with your family.> >> >> >> >I've been quiet for a while because I've been extremely busy at work so I'm> >> guilty as charged, but silence doesn't indicate lack of interest, insecurity> >> or eavesdropping, there could be several reasons why one choose silence.> >> I've been active in the past, but I'm now busier than ever. Our spousal> >> choices is not an issue on this forum. Nobody is stopping anyone from going> >> back to Gambia to live. But if others choose to do otherwise, then its a> >> matter of preference and since we are all adults here we are quite capable> >> of making those decisions. Remember, "whats good for the goose is not good> >> for the gander". Sorry If I sound hash, but we are all entitled.> >> >> >> >I remain neutral on the presedential elections because none of the> >> candidates are to my liking. Darboe would have been the ideal candidate but> >> I cannot guarantee that we won't be back to the Jawara era given that most> >> of Darboe's supporters are the former PPP (Jawara's cronies) which is why> >> Gambia is in a state of shambles. To hell with anything having to do with> >> Jawara and his stooges, thirty years of misrule is enough. And before> >> anyone starts attacking me, remember that everyone is entitled to an> opinion.> >> >> >> >As far as bringing internet to the schools, that's fine provided that> >> schools are well equipped and maintained in a satisfactory condition and> >> that there are well qualified teachers heading the classrooms, otherwise> >> we'll be back from scratch and it'll be the blind leading the blind. For> >> these computers to run efficiently there must be a constant supply of> >> electricity and that is not likely to occur in the near future. So I'm not> >> quite sure how useful these computers will be to the students and if> >> there'll be enough trained technicians to assist with the running of these> >> machines.> >> >> >> >Good day to all.> >> >> >> >Sarian> >> >> >> >> From BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Tue Sep 17 11:16:20 1996> >> >> Date: Tue, 17 Sep 1996 12:33:18 EDT> >> >> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > >> >> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> >> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> >> Subject: on the issue of silent members> >> >> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> >> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> >>> >> >> In the name of Allah the lord of the worlds, the most merciful> >> >> Brothers and sisters,> >> >> As a saying goes "when dry bones are mention, old women become> >> >> uneasy". The issue of members not contributing touches me directly> >> >> since I have never said anything towards the discussions going on.> >> >> I belief that in a gathering of interlectuals like Dr Nyang,> >> >> Dr. Janneh and all others, a sophomore like me has nothing to say> >> >> but just to sit and listen to the discussions going on. All that I> >> >> have to say or I will have to say is already known to them, so what> >> >> is the essence of voicing it then? This forum is a school for beginners> >> >> like me. I have absorbed a lot from the discussions especially about> >> >> government and its organs.> >> >> Anyway if you are asking us(beginners) to make our views heard, I herei> >> >> n have the following to say:> >> >> The Gambia has a lot of interlects in this country who can bring a meani> >> >> ng development to our small Gambia. Why can't we think of going back> >> >> home now and help those trying to uplift the country from the pit we wer> >> >> e thrown in by the Jawara government. I think that will be better than> >> >> expressing our grievances while no action follows. Let's go and join Ya> >> >> ya and friends in the hard work they embark on( I mean those who are> >> >> done with school). This country is already developed so our services> >> >> are not needed. Th main reason of coming over here I belief is to seek> >> >> for a know how so we can implement it back home, but how about if we do> >> >> not want to go, what use has the know how? Both ladies and gentlemen> >> >> t are marrying to Americans so as to become a permanent aliens. Why?> >> >> Let us be careful fellas we have set a very bad examples for our brother> >> >> s who are anticipating to come here. They will do as we do i.e to try an> >> >> d be an American citizen and not to go back. Later on there will be no> >> >> youth in Gambia(may God forbid)> >> >> On the issue of Yaya Jammeh, I think we all have to call our families> >> >> back home and ask them to vote for Yaya Jammeh to continue leading the> >> >> country. If we should look behind, we will find out that education means> >> >> nothing when it comes to leadership. What I mean is Jawara is far more> >> >> educated than Yaya but what did he do within thirty years?what did Yaya> >> >> do within two years? does education matters in that aspect? let us not> >> >> not see Yaya as a minority ethnic member and decide to reject him, but a> >> >> s a Gambian who is ambitious to develop his country. If Yaya was able t> >> >> o do all that within two years, what do we expect if he serves like> >> >> Jawara? I belief then Jawara's dream of Gambia become the Singapore of> >> >> West Africa will be achieved. We have seen Yaya's where is Lawyer Darbo> >> >> 's? Better have what you see than what you don't see.How do you see Gamb> >> >> ia if Yaya should lost this election? do we want a Liberia or a Nigeri> >> >> a type for Gambia? I belief not. Let's cheer behind YAYA.> >> >> Maybe you don't want to know this, I already told the twelve voters in> >> >> my family to vote for Yaya. I hope all of you will do the same.> >> >> Finally once more consider returning home now. REMEMBER> >> >> "a leaf that was blown aloof by a wind will definitely come back to> >> >> the mother earth"> >> >> ( let's all start praying to God for a guidance over the election> >> >> Buba Bojang (Bada)> >> >> Accept errors remember I am a beginner.> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >>> >> >> >>> >>> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:20:01 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Subject: RE: On the current issueMessage-ID: < 9609190920.AA09220@hpl.lut.ac.uk Sarian,I find your argument a little bit bizarre why you don't want to support LawyerDarbo. For heaven's sake former PPP supporters are not Aliens or littlegreen men and women from Mars, they are Gambians like you and i. Nobody canwin elections in the Gambia without their support.And besides Darbo has support from all 3 banned parties.Am i reading into your line of argument that we should banish them fromGambia's political scene because at one time or the other they supportedJawara?.I am sorry should this make any offence to you but there is moreto your reason than what you have just said. You are nonetheless 100% rightnot to support Darbo, that is entirely your prerogative, but reasons givenfor not supporting him should be sincere and straight to the point.Thank youLang------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 08:37:55 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GHANA on the INTERNETMessage-ID: < 9609191237.AA49866@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitYou can now access the web site of Ghana Review International and read upto the minute DAILY news and reviews about Ghana & the InternationalCommunities absolutely FREE OF CHARGE.Be a sport, try it NOW!!!PS:Don't keep this good news to yourself. Pass it on. Spread theword the world over.Regards,Moe S. Jallow____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:05:45 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@U.washington.edu Subject: The Campaign schedule . . .Message-ID: < 199609191405.HAA10184@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:Apparently, Mr. Darboe canceled his campaign stop yesterdayat his hometown Bansang. Jammeh and his crew(re)scheduled themselves to be there at the same time.Darboe will now make a stop in Bansang on Saturday.On another note, I am not abosultely certain of this but I believethe Observer newspaper is now reporting that the Malian (the Sissokouperson) was arrested in Geneva and the U.S. is seeking hisextradition. Sissokou was arrested some 3 weeks ago, I believe.I also believe Jammeh had to cut short his campaign scheduleyesterday (apparently could not stop in Bansang) since he had torush back to Banjul because the FBI wanted to talk to him. It wouldseem the Sissokou guy is singing like a bird about a lot of things.May be Tombong can help us confirm the truth of falsity of thisinformation. I just want to put everyone on the right tracksof inquiry.Tombong: How about it old buddy?Morro.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:54:51 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: THE UDP MANIFESTO . . .Message-ID: < 199609191455.HAA14526@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:This is the UDP Manisfesto. All my usual cautions apply.Morro._______________________________________________________________________________FORWARDThis note contains the Manifesto of the United Democratic Party(UDP) which it intends to present as a policy guideline in the forthcoming Presidential/Parliamentary Elections. It is a statement ofintentions in respect to Socio-economic as well as institutional andconstitutional arrangements it proposes to put in place during itsterm of office in the Second Republic. The party intends to beidentified with the pronouncements in this Manifesto the overallaim of which is "The Transformation of The Gambia into a heavenof peace and prosperity".In this regard, major policy areas have been identified across theboard and are carefully examined to reflect their relevance to therealization of the above objectives. They range from strengtheningdemocracy and good governance, security matters, economicpolicies in which free market economy, trade liberalization andmonetary and fiscal reforms are its main focus as its economicstrategy, Agriculture and fisheries development, Education andHealth to infrastructural development to provide an enablingenvironment for a balanced and sustainable economic growth anddevelopment. A pragmatic foreign policy has also beenhighlighted.Reforms in the civil service have been mentioned and specialemphasis has been placed on National Unity, Social Justice, PovertyAlleviations, economic management, enpowerment of women andgood governance. This is consistent with the UDP governmentsthematic areas for development intervention. It is envisaged thatintervention in these thematic areas usher in national unity, socialjustice and more important fundamental and positive changes inattitude. Mention has also been made of drug abuse and programsenvisaged for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.The transformation of The Gambia into a heaven of peace andprosperity through the realization of our economic objectives for abalanced and sustainable economic growth and self-reliance is thehallmark of our national policy. in our view this will guaranteePoverty Alleviation through an uplifting in our agriculturalproductivity, industrialization of the economy and the developmentof the country. Consequently, UDP is determined to mobilize allresources both internal and external for the fullest development ofthe country. We have opted for a free market economy point ofdeparture in our economic strategy. We are determined that withthe cooperation of our development partners we will achieve thisgoal of improving the well-being of The Gambian people. Thepotential is available and in place and we are not wanting in willand determination to forge ahead.I. INTRODUCTIONWe the people of The Gambia have arrived at a cross roads. Thetransition period has come to an end and the military, contrary to itsinitial promises, have declared their desire to perpetuate themselvesin office. The choice that we have to make is clear; a militarygovernment disguised in civilian costume and a genuine democraticcivilian government. The Gambia needs a government with a clearsense of direction and purpose, a government with appropriatepolicies to place The Gambia among the progressive nations of theworld. We will provide such a government.Important though is the choice between policies, these elections arealso a choice between values; at the heart of our conviction is thebelief in the freedom of the individual. We believe that for freedomto have real meaning, standards of public service must be high andwidely accessible.That the rights of the individual, like all others in a free society, arethe same for all men and women irrespective of age, ethnic originand class.Finally for these rights and responsibilities to be exercised fully andfairly, the government of The Gambia must work hard to promotethe well-being of The Gambian people by adequately supportinginitiative, research and innovation, the improvement of skills,infrastructural and industrial development.Guided by these values, we will make The Gambia morecompetitive, productive, and just; more secure against crime, andmore conscious of the danger of environmental degradation. Thegovernment must serve the whole nation; we will provide suchgovernment.The realities of current world order require that government provide:a stable economic environment that lays a firm emphasis onproductive investment in both the public and private sectors,education and training to develop the skills of the young people andadults.The UDP will implement these policies as vital for improvement inthe living standards of the people. We have confidence in ourcountry and its peoples. We want to create a society to provideequal opportunity for and promote development of the peoplespotentials and the exercise of their rights. We will thereforeintroduce institutional and other changes that will give renewedvigor to our democracy.These policies will demonstrate our practical commitment tofreedom. We will strive to revive a cordial relationship with ourneighbors, in particular Senegal; strengthen our participation inECOWAS, OAU, the Commonwealth of Nations and the UnitedNations. We will respect and implement the UN Charter, and theAfrican Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, and all othertreaties ratified by The Gambia.It is time for change, time for a fresh start, a new beginning in ourlives and in the life of our country. The choice is clear: A militarygovernment would mean the perpetuation of economic stagnation,political isolation and a repressive social environment. The militaryin Africa have proved beyond doubt what they are capable of doingwhile in government. They have no policies which would meansustained development, better health care or improved educationalstandards.A UDP government will give a fresh start to The Gambia. It willmean action to rebuild confidence, fair taxation and incentives forenterprise and support for essential services. It will mean greaterfreedom, security and opportunity.STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY AND GOODGOVERNANCEAbraham Lincoln in 1863 described Democracy as Government ofthe people by the people and for the people. We are committed tothe concept of a representative democracy in which people choosebased on an informed decisions who they want to represent themand defend their interests and conduct the affairs of state on theirbehalf.Commitment to Democracy and Human RightsThe UDP has fundamental belief in and is committed to democracyand respect for human rights. There can be no sustained andmeaningful development in the absence of genuine democracy. Thepeople of this country have an inalienable right to participate in thedecision-making process of all issues affecting their lives and thecondition of their existence.Fraud, waste and embezzlement are absolutely no reasons for theseizure, abuse and demolition of the rights of the citizens of thiscountry or any other country. All citizens of The Gambia must betreated equally as human beings in the eyes of the law.Everyone has the fundamental right to be listened to and to be heardwhen accused or found to be in breach of the law. UDP will ensurethe establishment of an independent judiciary as the executiveŽillegible wordð law to take all legal actions necessary to preservethe rights and privileges of the society.We are strongly committed to the protection of the rights of thecitizen at all times as reflected in the constitution of The Gambia,the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights andsimilar legal instruments that seek to protect the individual againstthe might of the state. We will also give full support to thestrengthening of the democratic institutions in the country. Thesewill includeI. Political PartiesPolitical parties will be recognized as the vehicles for expressing thepolitical will and aspirations of the citizens. As one of the pillars ofdemocratic practice, political parties shall provide the necessaryframework for the effective participation of the citizenry in thepolitical process. We shall support and encourage the operations ofa multi-party environment that will subscribe to the process ofeffecting a change in government. Any law that seeks to restrict theoperations of such political parties shall be abrogated. Asimportant agencies in the political educational process the UDPgovernment shall provide support to political parties in carrying outtheir political and civic education programs.II. The PressThe press has a particularly important role to play in strengtheningdemocracy. It has the responsibility of informing and educating thecitizens as well as the government on the concerns, needs andpossibilities of the ship of state. To fulfill this role effectively callsan active press and committed journalists whether from the publicor private sector.We will support and encourage a free press as a pillar ofdemocracy. We will abolish all unjustified restrictions on the press.We shall also ensure that individual privacy and personalinformation are protected for all citizens.III. Civic EducationCivic education can only take place effectively in an atmospheredevoid of authoritarianism. We will encourage and support civiceducation through the national committees, the schools and thepolitical parties so that the citizens can play a more active andenlightened role in the political development of the country. Anenlightened population will be a bulwark against political abusepower and a defense against military interference in politics.IV. JudiciaryWe shall equip the judiciary to expedite cases and more importantlyallow the courts and commissions to undertake their work withimpartiality without the inference of the legislature and executive.With regard to the Commissions of inquiries set-up by the AFPRCwe welcome their existence and the outcomes of their proceedingswill be respected. However, we are committed in the name ofjustice to providing all people who feel unjustly treated anopportunity to appeal before an independent judicial commissionfor a review of their cases.V. The Security of The GambiaThe role of the armed forces, police and other security agents is todefend the Sovereignty of the country and maintain peace andstability for all citizens.We will provide adequate resources and needed equipment for thedefense of the country. The police force will be strengthened todeal with crime and drug trafficking that is becoming a nationalembarrassment.We will provide improved military and other training facilities toallow the army to play a useful role in the development processduring peace time.GETTING THE ECONOMY MOVINGThe Gambia successfully implemented a number of bold macro-economic policies in the latter half of the 1980s that have releasedthe productive sectors of the economy from crippling control of theGovernment. The liberalization of the economy and theencouragement of private sector development constitute anecessary first step on the road to economic growth. The UDP isfully committed to economic liberalism and support s the macro-economic policy reforms already undertaken with the support of theWorld Bank and IMF.Economic Policy and ManagementOur Economic policy shall be based on a free market principlewhich will aim to secure Žillegible wordð economic growth throughprivate sector initiative and development. The UDP governmentwill provide a sound economic environment using prudent fiscaland monetary policies that will aim to achieve the following:I. TaxationThe Current subjective nature of Gambian tax policies giving rise touncertainties and demotivation for investment and private sectorinitiative will be reviewed.This Žillegible wordð the current level of taxation for bothindividuals and companies. The tax asylum and laws shallbe reviewed full and consolidated to provide the highestlevel of motivation for savings and investments to generategrowth. In particular:-the Žillegible wordð tax of D50,000 for agriculturalenterprise is serious impediment for development inthat sector and we shall remove such levies;-the high level of operational fees and rates chargeson hotels and businesses serve as a disincentive fordevelopment of industrial and business propertiesand shall be reviewed downwards;-the sales tax on insurance premiums goes on toaggravate the already very low savings position ofthe country and the UDP will exempt insurancepremiums so as to encourage the development of theinsurance industry and guarantee capitalaccumulation for investment.II. Monetary PolicyThe object of our monetary policy will be to encourage investmentand reduce inflation in the economy. The capacity of the CentralBank to manage and direct the monetary policy of the economyshall be enhanced.The regulation and supervision of the Financial Servicessector shall be encouraged to ensure its efficient and prudentoperation and maximize protection of depositorsfunds.A full liberal Exchange Rate Policy shall be maintained.Private SectorWe fully recognize the potentials of the private sector as an enginefor economic growth. We shall support and encourage theiractivities through the provision of an enabling environment withminimum government intervention.Small Business DevelopmentThe culture of small business development is not new to TheGambia. Our priority will be to strengthen institutional support forthis sector. In this regard we will work with the relevant agenciesand organizations in the country; we shall update current sectoralsurveys and a small business award scheme will be initiated toencourage competition.Promoting InvestmentWe shall place a special emphasis on the promotion of investment byproviding the necessary tax and other incentives. Investment in theservice sector as well as other sectors that are labor intensive shallbe encouraged. The current bureaucratic procedures encounteredby investors in the processing of claims under the Development Actshall be streamlined and simplified to eliminate subjectivity anduncertainty.A special investment promotion body shall be established for theimplementation of an aggressive investment policy aimed atbringing direct foreign investment, encourage the local enterpriseinitiative and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise.Power SupplyPower supply remains a major constraint in our development. Weneed power for industries, hotels and houses yet we knowelectricity to be unavailable or where available it is irregular andexpensive.We shall increase the generating capacity and thus the supply ofelectricity, improve the quality of service in distribution andmanagement and to reduce the high cost of electricity charge toindustry and domestic consumers. This policy will improve thecompetitiveness of Gambian industry.The current policy of charging duty on generation fuel shall berevised with a view to exempting it from all direct taxes.Human Resources Development and EmploymentOur policy will be to invest in the human resources to provide thenecessary skilled labor force required to our economic take-off.Employers will be obliged to invest a minimum amount in trainingtheir own work force to make a contribution to the national trainingeffort. People will be trained to acquire skills relevant to everyaspect of the economy--agriculture, manufacturing, trade andservice industries.We shall give women real and equal opportunity to work and allemployees will be given equal rights and status under the law.Civil ServiceThe civil service is the largest institution in the country. It has gonethrough a lot of changes that has Žillegible wordð it of its drive andefficiency. In this present state it needs rehabilitation andreorientation to enable it to cope with the new demands of society,business and industry.EmploymentThe UDP government will provide an enabling environment foremployment creation. In this regard the reforms envisaged in theagriculture as well as anticipated investment in manufacturing andtourism will lead to the creation of new jobs especially for youngpeople. A culture of self-employment will also be promoted.Transport and CommunicationsFor a vibrant and sustainable economic development businesspeople need good roads and reliable communication facilities. Theroad and communication conditions of The Gambia today areunacceptable. The road networks have remained all the time largelyseasonal; the radio hardly covers the entire country satisfactorily.The UDP government will open up the country by developing aroad reconstruction program which will provide permanent all-season roads for business and communities. Radio andtelecommunication services will be upgraded and given greaterautonomy in programming and operations.Banjul International Airport and Seaport shall be developed tomaintain the Gateway Concept for The Gambia. Government,international donors and private sector partners will be encouragedto participate in order to realize this great dream.INCREASING PRODUCTIVITY IN AGRICULTUREOne of the important handicaps to our development is lowproductivity, especially in agricultural sector where theoverwhelming majority of the population is engaged. Raising theproductivity of the farmers would help raise, not only the livingstandards thereby reducing poverty, but also create a healthy andwell-off rural population who will provide an important domesticmarket.1. We will develop a national agricultural policy to tackle thelow productivity and address the constraints faced by our farmers.This will lead to programs and actions in the following areas:I. Increasing the yield of the land under cultivation.This will require improved technological packages andefficient extension services. Timely access to credit andother related inputs will be encouraged.II. Increasing the land areas under cultivation. Thiswill entail bringing more land under cultivation. In thisregard we shall pursue an active policy of more swamplands for rain-fed rice cultivation through the constructionof dams and other protective structures against salination.III. Improved Credit Services. Access to credit is animportant determinant in creasing productivity. Today thecredit needs of farmers have not been addressedsatisfactorily. We shall develop a differentiated andresponsive credit system that addresses the various creditneeds of the various categories of the farming community.Provision of Agricultural Inputs. The UDP government willtake bold and innovative steps to ensure that agriculturalinputs are delivered on a timely basis and in adequatequantities to farmers at reasonable prices. The party willaddress issues relating to farmers at the grassroots level byproviding back-up support services in the form of trainingand other incentivesIV. Marketing Services. Increased productivity willrequire market outlets. A network of markets will need tobe developed especially for the food crops and horticulturalproduce that will ensure fair prices for the products. Weshall encourage and support development of such markets atnational, sub-regional and international levels.V. Research and Development. We will developeffective programs to improve on the quality and yield ofproduce. The successful result of these research shall beintroduced nationwide through extension services.VI. Institutional Reforms and Adaptation. To supportthe objective of greater agricultural productivity, theinstitutions in the agricultural sector will be reviewed andadapted to face the new challenges. In this respect TheGambia cooperative Union shall be reorganized andstrengthened. The divisional branches shall also bestrengthened with greater autonomy in the discharge of theirduties.VII. The Soil and Water Management Unit (SWMU)shall be upgraded and expanded with the object of openingmore land for rain-fed rice and irrigation cultivation insupporting the policy of food security.VIII. Agricultural Diversification. Agriculturaldiversification provides another opportunity to raise farmincome. In addition to the traditional tree crops, we shallpromote the introduction of improved varieties of fruits treesand vegetables. The planting of these trees will not onlyguarantee revenue but also improve the vegetation cover.FisheriesThe UDP government fully recognizes the potential of this sub-sector both in terms of food and foreign exchange earning and shallimplement appropriate policies for its sustainable development.DEVELOPING EDUCATION AND SCHOOLSEducation, both as a basic right of an individual and a means ofachieving a personal fulfillment, will be a major policy objective.Furthermore education is closely related to the economy as it is amajor partner in development. in view of this the development ofour human resources through education and training is a necessarystep in achieving economic growth and development.We believe that the development of our human resources cancontribute to the attainment of such objectives as povertyalleviation, social and economic development. We are committedto proving universal access to primary education, and improve theintake for secondary and vocational education. This will ensure thefull participation of all groups in society in the process of economicgrowth and development in line with our national programs of skillstraining and development.Provision of Quality Basic EducationThe current education policy shall be regularly reviewed with theobjective of providing quality basic primary education for allGambian children with improved teaching standards and materialresources.The conditions of teachers shall be improved to attract moreGambians to the teaching profession particularly in the middle andhigh schools.Secondary EducationWe shall increase and consolidate the number and quality ofsecondary schools in the country to give an increased level ofopportunity for children passing the primary school levelexaminations. Our objective is to minimize and eventuallyeliminate the waste of potential skills through drop-outs because ofinsufficient secondary schools national qualified teachers.Tertiary EducationTertiary education shall be fully supported but a morecomprehensive and thought out university development programthat addresses our needs shall be developed instead of the currentad-hoc arrangement. We shall have policy of promoting vocationaland skills training needs of the economy.YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURAL DEVELOPMENTIt is our belief that the Gambian youths have great potentials thatneed to be explored and developed as resource for our nationaldevelopment. The current pathetic state of neglect of these sectorswhich we consider a vital industry that positively impact on othersectors will be addressed. We shall review and revive the NationalYouth Policy with a view to giving the youths of our country amore meaningful opportunity to participate and compete in theworld arena.-give the youth a much better opportunity to participate fullyin the decision-making process by strengthening theindependence and democratic operation of the Federations.-improve and expand the arena available for sportingactivity. It is important that every administrative region hasat least a standard functional sporting field.-we will give sports the resources and recognition itdeserves and encourage other participators to contribute.-we shall identify and prioritize national sporting activitiesin order to optimize the use of available resources.-The UDP will formulate comprehensive cultural policiesand programs to enhance our cultural heritage in all itsaspects.HEALTH AND POPULATIONOver the past year The Gambia has developed a very good primaryhealth care system. Our party shall consolidate the achievements inthis system and actively promote reproductive and preventativehealth initiatives. We shall encourage family planning,immunization of children and promote sound environmentalmanagement in order to improve the overall health of thepopulation.HEALTH AND POPULATIONOver the past year The Gambia has developed a very good primaryhealth care system. Our party shall consolidate the achievements inthis system and actively promote reproductive and preventativehealth initiatives. We shall encourage family planning,immunization of children and promote sound environmentalmanagement in order to improve the overall health of thepopulation.Another important constraint in the health sector is the extent of thecentralization of health services in the greater Banjul area. Inkeeping with the Bamako Initiative, health administration andfinancial management needs to be decentralized at divisional levelsto allow greater participation of the community in the healthmanagement and delivery system. The UDP shall carry out asystematic decentralization program of the health management andpersonnel to ensure accessible and affordable health services toGambians.Drug Abuse and ControlThe UDP recognizes the danger drugs pose to our society andeconomy. We shall prepare appropriate policy measures to preventdrug abuse and institute rehabilitation of drug addicts.PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENTCurrently The Gambia faces serious environment problems whichrange from natural resources degradation to the disposal ofhousehold waste in the urban and peri-urban areas. Erosionespecially along the river banks and the marine coastline, pose aserious threat to the infrastructure and human settlements.The UDP views these environmental problems as serious requiringa more focused and concerted effort on the part of Government toensure ecological balance and rational exploitation of our naturalresources.Improving Waste Management and SanitationThe current population of the greater Banjul area is about 300,000and growing at a rate of Žillegible figuresð % per annum. The largeamount of waste especially household waste and other non-biodegradable substances, calls for an improved collection as wellas disposal system to ensure that no hazard threatens the peopleand their environment.In the rural areas, it is anticipated that the 50% of the ruralpopulation have access to the most rudimentary sanitation facilities.The implications of this in regard to communicable diseases isserious. The UDP shall promote the improvement of wastemanagement as well as improve the sanitation facilities in the ruralareas.Rural Water SupplyThe various rural water supply programs in the past have improvedrural water supply in terms of the provision of concrete-lined andcovered well fitted with hand pumps. The various programs cameto a halt after 1994 after the military take-over. In spite of thegood work undertaken in all these programs, 80% of the ruralpopulation are still without any safe drinking water. The UDPconsider water supply in the rural areas a national priority that willbe reviewed and strengthened, as appropriate.TOWARDS SOCIAL JUSTICEThe UDP strongly believes in social justice. It shall therefore striveconstantly to ensure that disparities in economic and socialconditions are reduced in the interest of social justice and harmony.The UDP shall adopt a systematic policy to improve the socialconditions of the disadvantaged groups in our society who arelargely farmers, women, urban unemployed etc. by narrowing thegap in the life chances, employment opportunities and real incomes.We shall in this regard insist on the following priority issues:Poverty AlleviationIt is estimated that 60% of The Gambian population suffer fromabsolute poverty. In terms of food poverty about 65% of TheGambian population are food poor. What is particularly lamentableis that women constitute the majority of this deprived segment ofthe population. The UDP is therefore committed to collaboratewith development partners in embarking on poverty eradicationprograms with particular emphasis on the production of adequatefood. Of equal importance, is the development of cottageindustries and medium scale enterprises. In this regard, emphasiswill be placed on income generating employment opportunities,establishment of skill centers and the development of nationalcapacity for employment creation.The UDP is equally committed to providing sound health for allGambians with particular emphasis on safe motherhood, familyplanning, child survival, proper nutrition, control of commonendemic diseases, health promotion, protection and provision ofessential drugs and vaccines. The ultimate objective is to, amongstother things, provide the environment for a reduction in infant andmaternal mortality rates while simultaneously ensuring significantimprovements in the quality of services as well as their efficiently,effectiveness and sustainability. In the context of education, theUDP will solicit the assistance of NGOs and self-help communities,organizations to the educational system.Area councils will be involved in educational investment decisions.parents will be expected to contribute within their means to the costof childrens schooling through user charges. The importance ofthe contribution of technical and vocational training to the economywill continue to be recognized through the provision of adequatefinancing and support to the sector.UDP will foster the autonomy of the national training institutionsthrough a policy of decentralization, which will allow them to seektheir own solutions to their problems and to forge closer links withthe labor markets. By the same token, UDP will place emphasis onnon-formal education as a means of assisting early school leavers,women and adults in need of marketable skills. The UDP willequally facilitate the development of national capacities to initiateand manage programs as well as projects at local community andnational levels.PROTECTING WOMEN AND CHILDRENWomen and children constitute of the most vulnerable groups in oursociety and they experience the more acute forms of socials ills ofsociety such s poverty and deprivation. In the interest of socialjustice and harmony the constraints faced by these groups need tobe addressed as a national priority.We are committed to protecting all the rights of women andchildren and increase the level of opportunity for them toparticipate in our national development.EXTERNAL RELATIONSWe are living today in a very small world where theinterdependency of national has been so great. In this simple bigfamily no one nation can afford to stand all by itself. This is evenmore true in the case of small nations to which external relationsprovide a further strength to national independence andsovereignty. We shall strive to maintain and project theindependence of The Gambia and protect and promote Gambianinterests in all international fora in keeping with our constitutionand the rights and aspirations of the Gambian people.We shall encourage and support friendship and understanding withall nations in support of democracy and in the promotion of human,social and economic rights of all people. The UDP shall strive forThe Gambia to gain the respect and admiration it has lost in theinternational community.Good Neighborliness in the Sub-RegionWe the UDP shall endeavor to maintain good fraternal relationswith all countries in the sub-region particularly with Senegal withwhich we share an unparalleled affinity in all aspects of ourexistence. It shall be our policy to work with them to establish aframework for regular consultation to review relations between thetwo countries with special attention on any difficulties that mayarise.Regional, Sub-Regional and International OrganizationsThe UDP strongly believes in regional and sub-regional cooperationin the interest of peace, stability and development. The existingregional and sub-regional organizations such as ECOWAS, providea valuable framework for the realization of greater integration anddevelopment within the sub-region.We believe ECOWAS needs to be strengthened and givennecessary resources to perform its mission objectives.With respect the plethora of small sub-regional and regionalorganizations that in many cases duplicate each others efforts, itshall be our policy to seek to reduce the number of suchorganizations in the interest of efficiency and resource saving.As regards international organizations such as the IOC, UN, GATT,Commonwealth, World Bank and IMF we shall continue to play anactive part to promote Gambian interest in these organizations.Partnership With DonorsThe Gambia has depended al lot on the generous assistance of thedonor community in pursuit of its development objectives. Withouttheir assistance the country would have been a lot poorer than it istoday. The UDP shall build on the support of our developmentpartners within the context of a renewed national commitment toserving the interest of the Gambian people.PLEDGEWe as party pledge ourselves to the presentation and protection ofthe principles of democratic pluralism and the Rule of Law. Weconsider these principles as the fundamental basis for the Socio-economic development of our nation. Through this pledge, weinvite the Gambian people to join us to put an end forever, toMilitocracy and its manifestation. A hand of solidarity to allGambians to join us create a bright prosperous and pluralisticsociety second to none in the continent.END OF MANIFESTO END OF MANIFESTO END OF MANISFESTO------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 11:01:05 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Campaign schedule . . .Message-ID: < 199609191501.IAA15175@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:Correction . . ."truth of falsity" should be "truth or falsity"Morro--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 19 Sep 96 09:07:00 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11975; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 09:08:05 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma011676; Thu Sep 19 09:07:40 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24404;Thu, 19 Sep 96 07:05:52 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA40408;Thu, 19 Sep 96 07:05:46 -0700Received: from IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (ibm.co.hennepin.mn.us [137.70.8.6]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA10184 for < Gambia-l@U.washington.edu >; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 07:05:41 -0700Received: from CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1)with BSMTP id 1113; Thu, 19 Sep 96 09:06:14 CSTMessage-Id: < 199609191405.HAA10184@mx3.u.washington.edu Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:05:45 CDTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Campaign schedule . . .X-To: Gambia-l@U.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l:Apparently, Mr. Darboe canceled his campaign stop yesterdayat his hometown Bansang. Jammeh and his crew(re)scheduled themselves to be there at the same time.Darboe will now make a stop in Bansang on Saturday.On another note, I am not abosultely certain of this but I believethe Observer newspaper is now reporting that the Malian (the Sissokouperson) was arrested in Geneva and the U.S. is seeking hisextradition. Sissokou was arrested some 3 weeks ago, I believe.I also believe Jammeh had to cut short his campaign scheduleyesterday (apparently could not stop in Bansang) since he had torush back to Banjul because the FBI wanted to talk to him. It wouldseem the Sissokou guy is singing like a bird about a lot of things.May be Tombong can help us confirm the truth of falsity of thisinformation. I just want to put everyone on the right tracksof inquiry.Tombong: How about it old buddy?Morro.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:06:27 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multiple IssuesMessage-ID: < 01I9NSQJFPA8001M5A@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):(1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide(2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that theentire process was marred by fraud and intimidation(3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped upcharges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.(4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!Peace!Amadou------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:11:44 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Issues, againMessage-ID: < 01I9NSXB7WG6001M5A@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:I don't intend to devote too much energy discussing whether or not theJawara regime was very corrupt. The record speaks for itself.But to justify the regime's ineptitude in dealing with the problem withthe argument that "Gambia wasn't equipped enough to deal with most white-collar crimes" seems far-fetched to me. After more than three decades ofindependence should we still be pointing fingers at the "toubab" for notleaving us the necessary mechanisms to deal effectively with corruption?And what does it say about the ancien regime if we can only point to "somesuccessful prosecutions of some cooperative staff some years ago" despitethe systemic character of embezzlement under Jawara? What about the vastmajority of cases, particularly those involving individuals with politicaland kinship ties to the leadership? In view of the highly selective natureof prosecutions, let us know the criteria used to determine cases to beprosecuted.I have not yet read B.B. Dabo's interview, but I don't think that guy canbe trusted anymore given his back-pedalling between Jawara and Jammeh.As for the forthcoming elections, I can only say that Jammeh is simplytantalizing the Gambian electorate--making us believe we can actuallyvote him out of office. At the end of it all, he will remain in power.Let's focus on how to end Jammeh's grip on power!Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:36:12 -0400From: SARJOB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Campaign schedule . . .Message-ID: < 960919113609_525824200@emout17.mail.aol.com Morro:I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesamething, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in TheGambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOLconducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidyought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's justa baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of theway convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financialcontribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our smallcommunity in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we willraise more money this week-end for this effort.Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for ourparty/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free tosupport the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a partyor candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try toconvince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support LawyerDarboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person fornot supporting your choice candidate.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 11:53:56 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Campaign schedule . . .Message-ID: < 199609191554.IAA20953@mx3.u.washington.edu Sarjo:Thank you for the efforts. Please keep up the great work.Again I cannot speak for Mr. Darboe, but I am sure heappreciates it.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:37:31 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA18175; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 10:38:36 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma016329; Thu Sep 19 10:38:11 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA21025;Thu, 19 Sep 96 08:36:24 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30582;Thu, 19 Sep 96 08:36:15 -0700Received: from emout17.mail.aol.com (emout17.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.43]) by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id IAA18605 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 08:36:13 -0700Received: by emout17.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id LAA15865 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:36:12 -0400Message-Id: < 960919113609_525824200@emout17.mail.aol.com Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:36:12 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: SARJOB@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Campaign schedule . . .X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENMorro:I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesamething, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in TheGambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOLconducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidyought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's justa baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of theway convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financialcontribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our smallcommunity in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we willraise more money this week-end for this effort.Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for ourparty/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free tosupport the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a partyor candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try toconvince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support LawyerDarboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person fornot supporting your choice candidate.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 12:12:05 -0400From: SARJOB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Campaign schedule . . .Message-ID: < 960919121205_312431855@emout01.mail.aol.com Morro:I received a call from a close friend in Serre-Kunda who told me thesamething, that "Mali Man" was arrested in Geneva, and that INTERPOL was in TheGambia conducting investigations. Perhaps FBI is there with INTERPOLconducting investigations. This the kind of information that Tombong Saidyought to shed some light on, especially since he is a diplomat. If it's justa baseless rumor that is fine he, let him tell us the truth.On another matter, those of us who support UDP including my new middle of theway convert Mafy (Manlafy) Jarju of Atlanta to please make a financialcontribution and send it to the party hread quarters ASAP. Our smallcommunity in the Seattle area has already made as remittance and we willraise more money this week-end for this effort.Take care everyone and let's pray for a peaceful election, and pray for ourparty/candidate of choice success in the elcetion. We all should be free tosupport the party/candidate of our choice. How we go about choosing a partyor candidate of our choice is in my opinion a personal matter. We can try toconvince each other to support one candidate over the other ( support LawyerDarboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning the other person fornot supporting your choice candidate.ByeSarjop.s.Collegues I apologize for not signing the first copy of this letter. I wasin a rush to go to President Clinton's rally in Tacoma, WA and I forgot tosign my letter.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 12:31:04 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multiple IssuesMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960919121551.10948A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I think we all know how frightenly accurate Amadou's predictionsare. I would however beg to disagree on the reaction to a Jammeh's"landslide" victory. I think the reaction would be violent in nature; agroup of citizens vs. the GNA.The conclusion above is inevitable if you consider some factors:Firstly, Gambians of influence and financial werewithal haveexpressed their opinions that it is IMPOSSIBLE to remove Jammehpeacefully.Secondly, the Gambian people have tasted violence and have losttheir innocence: recent events testify to this.Thirdly, and most importantly, and as Mandela said, "the oppressordetermines the method of opposition". Jammeh is increasingly corneringthe country to the point that the only way people would be able to dissentwould be to do so violently. This combined with Jammeh's nativist appealto tribalism make a repeat of Liberia almost inevitable.And no, I am not planning to be a guerilla anytime soon and Iabhor violence of any sort. The above are merely how I think things arelikely to turn out.May I be wrong.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 11:45:48 CDTFrom: onjie@gemini.nlu.edu (Omar Njie (MBA))To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SPEECH BY MR. DARBOE . . .Message-ID: <9609191645.AA16986@ gemini.nlu.edu >Hi Brothers & Sisters:Like Abdou, I will like thank Morro for giving us access to Mr. Darboe's speech. I found itvery impressive. I like the idea of an independent judicial system as well as leaving mostof the public companies in private hands; Gam TV, Gambia Airways, the then GPTC, toname a few.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:24:08 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On the current issueMessage-ID: < 199609191824.LAA18842@thesky.incog.com Hi,May I remind you all that I don't owe any reasons/explainations whatsoeveras to not supporting Darboe or any other candidate, nor should I be sincere or straightforward to the point. You just contradicted yourself when you said its my perogative to witheld support, because if thats the case andit better me, then why should I have to give any reasons at all or be sincere. See Sarjo's posting:>We can try to convince each other to support one candidate over the other>(support Lawyer Darboe for a better Gambia) and refrain from condemning>the other person for not supporting your choice candidate.This makes more sense to me than trying to condemn/intimidate me. I'm very stubborn/hard headed and not easily intimidated, once my mind is made upthats that. Try convincing people in a more appropriate and friendly manner than the route you choose, even that doesn't guarantee compliance/change of heart but aleast it'll make the debate more friendly than intimidating. All these attacks will make me more determine to withhold my support but unlike Buba, I will not tell/ask my family not to vote for Darboe cuz thats a decision that one has to independently make regardless of influence from family members and friends. Pay close attention to Amadou's prediction.>(1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide>(2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that theentire process was marred by fraud and intimidation>(3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped upcharges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.>(4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.Like him I hope hes wrong but given the history of the AFPRC, that is morethan likely to happen and if thats the case we're in for a bigger problem in Gambia. Let's devote the energy someplace that is more worthwile than resort to intimidation and condemnation.Good day to all and don't let my posting upset you, if it does, simply hitthe delete button, its called freedom of speech/expression.Sarian> From L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk Thu Sep 19 02:25:51 1996> Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:20:01 BST> From: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE: On the current issue> X-To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Sarian,> I find your argument a little bit bizarre why you don't want to support Lawyer> Darbo. For heaven's sake former PPP supporters are not Aliens or little> green men and women from Mars, they are Gambians like you and i. Nobody can> win elections in the Gambia without their support.> And besides Darbo has support from all 3 banned parties.> Am i reading into your line of argument that we should banish them from> Gambia's political scene because at one time or the other they supported> Jawara?.> I am sorry should this make any offence to you but there is more> to your reason than what you have just said. You are nonetheless 100% right> not to support Darbo, that is entirely your prerogative, but reasons given> for not supporting him should be sincere and straight to the point.> Thank you> Lang------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 17:17:20 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: The Campaign schedule . . .Message-ID: <199609192117.RAA06206@aspen>Folks,Wednesday night I tried to send this message without success due to some disconnection. I hope the content is still relevant to Gambia-l discussion.Malanding> From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Sep 18 23:27:21 1996> Date: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 23:27:20 -0400> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > A copy of an editor buffer of your file "/tmp/snd.25263"> was saved when the editor was killed.> This buffer can be retrieved using the "recover" command of the editor.> An easy way to do this is to give the command "vi -r /tmp/snd.25263".> This works for "edit" and "ex" also.Wednesday night I tried to send this message without success due to some disconnection. I hope the content is still relevant to Gambia-l discussion.MalandingPerhaps we ought to be concerned about who should lead the Gambia intothe 21st century. However, we should not expect all members of thelist and for that matter every Gambian to agree on one candidate.Diversity is what democracy is all about. My concern is the listis losing focus when party politics is given too much time. Manywould agree that this election should not be about personalities butideas and principles. The fundamental question at the heart of thematter is that do we accept the military and reward them for "all whatthey have done for us"? Or do we reject them and send them back tobarracks for setting such a bad presidence? By voting for them we aretelling them that we have not only accepted the method they used toget to power but also agree with them regarding their review of theconstitution. Likewise if we reject them in favor of civility and ruleof law we may prevent others who may be tempted into forming a thirdrepublic.If our debate on Gambia-l is to be meaningful we may have to set asidepersonality differences and focus on substance. PDOIS, UDP or whateverare all aspiring for the same thing, peaceful transfer of powerthrough constitutional means. That concept will always be aroundwhether it is Darbo or Jatta. On the other hand we will always havesome who will always prefer the "big-fish land" as the Mandigoes willcall it.I hope that in the future more time will be focused on debating thepros and cons of these two stands.Have a good night.Malanding------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 18:50:00 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 19] [ 71] ReutersMessage-ID: < 199609192250.SAA07075@shalom.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsDistribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters)Newsgroups: clari.world.top,clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.africa.northwestern,clari.world.africa.southern,clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Reuters Africa Highlights / [Sep 19]Keywords: urgentOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rafrica-highlightsURP7s_6SJ@clari.net Lines: 71Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:20:13 PDTExpires: Thu, 26 Sep 1996 11:20:13 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: AFRICA-HIGHLIGHTSThreadword: africaPriority: importantANPA: Wc: 571/0; Id: a1591; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-19-N.A; Ver: 426/0Approved: e.news@clari.net Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.top:36672 clari.world.africa.eastern:3373 clari.world.africa.northwestern:2562 clari.world.africa.southern:1327 clari.world.africa.western:2930DURBAN, South Africa - Apartheid-era Defense Minister MagnusMalan's lawyers admitted he helped set up paramilitary units,but said he could not have foreseen they allegedly wouldmassacre 13 people. Malan and 15 others are are on trial for theslaughter of the people -- six of them children aged betweenfour and 10 -- in 1987 KwaMakutha township near the east coastcity of Durban.NAIROBI, Kenya - American Ambassador Prudence Bushnell puttrade at the top of her agenda in Kenya in her first formalfunction and Kenyan officials told her to limit her politicalinvolvement only to an advisory role. Kenyan governmentofficials have peristently criticised Smith Hempstone, U.S.ambassador in the run-up to multi-party polls in 1992, for whatthey perceived as interference in Kenya's internal affairs andtaking sides with opposition groups.BUJUMBURA, Burundi - Burundian Foreign Minister LucRukingama called on regional African governments to lift theireconomic sanctions, which he said were helping Hutu rebelsfighting the military-led Tutsi government. Regional leadersimposed sanctions on landlocked Burundi July 31 in an attempt toforce Tutsi military leader Pierre Buyoya, who seized power in aJuly 25 army coup, on to agree to peace negotiations with rebelsof the Hutu majority.NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan economic reformer Micah Cheseremsaid improved trade with the West, not aid, was needed ifAfrica's starving were to be fed. Cheserem, governor of thecentral Bank of Kenya and credited with Kenya's pursuing radicaleconomic reforms since 1993, said the continent had becomeaccustomed to Western aid and the result was an unsustainableexternal debt. ``We do not want aid that we cannot pay back, weneed to improve two-way trade.''BANJUL, Gambia - Gambia's United Democratic Party, whosecandidate is widely seen as the main election rival to militarycoup leader Yahya Jammeh, said that 12 of its supporters hadbeen arrested in the past three days. Sidia Sagnia, UDP senioradministrative secretary, told Reuters that party memberscampaiging for lawyer Ousainou Darboe in the Sept. 26presidential election had been harassed and intimidated by thearmy and security forces.FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - Donors at a pledging meeting inGeneva agreed to give Sierra Leone $212 million for post-warreconstruction and rehabilitation. The amount meets the targetset by the government for Sierra Leone's short-term needs tocope with the ravages of a five-year civil war that has wreckedits mining economy.NAIROBI, Kenya - The International Criminal Tribunal onRwanda said it expected to postpone the start of the trial ofits first Rwandan suspect charged with genocide.ABUJA, Nigeria - A U.N. mission met Nigeria's foreignminister to try to ease tension between the country and Cameroonover their rival claims to a peninsula in the oil-rich Gulf ofGuinea. The two African nations have clashed sporadically on theBakassi peninsula with heavy loss of lives on both sides.LAGOS, Nigeria - At least 2,000 Nigerians have been deportedfrom neighboring Benin for entering the tiny French-speakingcountry illegally.ACCRA, Ghana - President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana will facetwo challengers in December when he stands for a second andfinal four-year term as president, the deputy head of theElectoral Commission said.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 96 20:53:20 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Issues, againMessage-ID: < 199609200052.RAA14092@mx3.u.washington.edu Amadou:Here is the damage (self-inflicted) caused to your known positionsby the cryptic reference to B. B. Darboe as a back-pedaller betweenJawara and Jammeh:1. You have always referred to the Jawara govt. as a Kleptocracy.2. If there was an honest man in the Jawara government, BB was he.Indeed you agree with me. Here's how. You stated you "don't thinkhe can be trusted ANYMORE." ŽEmphasis added.ð By implicationyou admit he was or could be trusted BEFORE.3. You avow him untrustworthy, not for any activities in the Jawaragovt., not for any activities in the AFPRC govt., but for the singlereason that he went from one govt. to another. I.e, he back-pedaled.4. But if the Jawara govt. was a "Kleptocracy" and we still hold that theAFPRC was a welcome substitute, then I am uncertain as to how onecan conclude that the mere act of going from such a purportedly badgovt. to such an outstanding one, by itself, constitutes reason foruntrustworthiness. Indeed, if my premise holds, (and please feel freeto pick it apart), then one has to make the exact opposite conclusionfrom the one you made (that going from a Kleptocracy to theAFPRC was a GOOD not a bad thing.)ŽCould it just be that BB, a man reputed to be honorable, indeed was,and guided by such high values and sensing the danger posed by theAFPRC, in his own way sacrificed himself for God and country? Perhapsone could say no more about BB than that he was not dealing withhonorable men in either govt.Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Thu, 19 Sep 96 10:24:50 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA15359; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 10:25:53 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma009717; Thu Sep 19 10:25:47 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA20355;Thu, 19 Sep 96 08:23:59 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA30766;Thu, 19 Sep 96 08:23:50 -0700Received: from pstcc6.pstcc.cc.tn.us (PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US [198.146.192.16]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.09/8.7.3+UW96.09) with ESMTP id IAA28176 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 08:23:48 -0700Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US(PMDF V5.0-7 #16797) id < 01I9NS1YEGOW001M5A@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US > for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:23:44 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 01I9NSXB7WG6001M5A@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 11:11:44 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Issues, againMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l:I don't intend to devote too much energy discussing whether or not theJawara regime was very corrupt. The record speaks for itself.But to justify the regime's ineptitude in dealing with the problem withthe argument that "Gambia wasn't equipped enough to deal with most white-collar crimes" seems far-fetched to me. After more than three decades ofindependence should we still be pointing fingers at the "toubab" for notleaving us the necessary mechanisms to deal effectively with corruption?And what does it say about the ancien regime if we can only point to "somesuccessful prosecutions of some cooperative staff some years ago" despitethe systemic character of embezzlement under Jawara? What about the vastmajority of cases, particularly those involving individuals with politicaland kinship ties to the leadership? In view of the highly selective natureof prosecutions, let us know the criteria used to determine cases to beprosecuted.I have not yet read B.B. Dabo's interview, but I don't think that guy canbe trusted anymore given his back-pedalling between Jawara and Jammeh.As for the forthcoming elections, I can only say that Jammeh is simplytantalizing the Gambian electorate--making us believe we can actuallyvote him out of office. At the end of it all, he will remain in power.Let's focus on how to end Jammeh's grip on power!Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Sep 1996 21:19:35 -0400From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CelebrationMessage-ID: < 199609200119.VAA24783@freenet2.carleton.ca I would like to informe to the Gambia-L thatthere is a big celebration going on in Senegalfor the 90's years of Leopold Sedar Senghor.Senghor the poet was a great politician andhead of state.As most of the African head ofstate after the colonilism, they did notdeliver all the promise and expectation towardour peoples.But we must accept the fact thatpresidents like senghor and Jawara did putSenegal and Gambia into the map of the world.I think we should go back a little bit inhistory to learn about where we started from.I particulary refer to read if you haven't yetthis Book : Entering Gambia by B. RICE------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Sep 96 10:24:52 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Fears.Fears.Message-ID: < M.092096.122452.21@ip73.image.dk It seems to be that there are fears all over the Gambia during this electioncampaign. Here is a clip from the point: Thursday 12th. September 1996. mmjFears, FearsFears are being expressed from all sides..The party of the incumbent, APRC, is cryingfoul play, claming that its arch rival, the UDP is infested by tribalists anddisgruntled Commission people and their wives.Darbo`s party too, the UDP, is not sparing Jammeh`s administration which it accusesof maladministration and lack of accountability. The APRC is also taken to task forillegally monopolising Gambia Television.For Hamat Bah, the above parties do not respond to the needs of Gambians. Bah chargesthat the AFPRC has lacked the accountability it clamours all around by not beingtransparent in its dealings more so when it comes to financial matters. For Bah, theAFPRC has fltered in its priority projects, the majority of which he deemsunnecessary. On the UDP, Bah claims that the party is vying for a vendetta crusade asit is composed of angry people ready for revenge.The gentlemen of enlightenment, thus far, seem to be the PDOIS; they did not and arenot attacking any of their opponents. They sell ideas even if you do not agree withtheir socialisation approach, you respect the Gambian touch that colour these ideas.By and large Gambians would have preferred these types of exchanges: selling anddefending programmes more so when they are challenged.However, the type of atmosphere prevailing now breeds uneasiness. People do not likeall the tensions that are brewing culminating in sheer enmity now opposing someparties`supporters.What seems to be seriously lacking in our behaviour is tolerance, a virtue that hasbeen cultivated here over the years and which is becoming an estranged one.Toleranceand tolerance; it is only by allowing others to see things and express viewsdifferently that we can aspire to enjoy the same rights and privileges.The Freedom Forum "Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no-one thinks ofchanging himself". Leo Tolstoi.----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Sep 1996 06:19:43 -0700From: mafy < mafy@avana.net To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ClarificationMessage-ID: < 324299EF.6478@avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-LPlease be advised that Mr. Darbo does not have the support towin by a majority. The Gambian people are aware of the fact that avote for Mr. Darbo is a vote to bring back the Jawara gang. Themajority of the voting populace know that the two are intertwined inmany ways, and have the same hidden agenda.... ELITISM.In reference to yesterdays postings, I would like to remind myfriend that Mr B. B. Darboe equally participated in the defraudingprocess. We all know of his business deals and assets. I guess some ofus are still dreaming. My friend from Vanderbilt stated that Jawara hadan exemplary human rights record. Ha Ha Ha... Who are you kidding. Youmust have been away from the Gambia after the Kukoi attempt.Sarjo, I think I made it clear that I strongly believe in thedemocratic process and that I will support the process of launchingGambia into the 21st century no matter who is in power. If the Gambianpeople vote for Mr. Darbo, It will be our duty to work with him. Asproducts of the American System, we should all know the importanceof unity for a common goal... Gambian Prosperity... OH! by the way, I AMNOT A CONVERT.MAFY (DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Sep 1996 08:39:57 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Issues, againMessage-ID: < 01I9P1WYXE7O001X6C@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMORRO:I meant Dabo can't be trusted anymore by the Gambian people partly becauseof his flip-flopping between Jawara and Jammeh. I don't set him aside fromthe rest of Jawara's cronies. Perhaps he was smarter than the bunch.And I never implied that Jammeh's AFPRC is any better/worse than Jawara'sregime. I prefer something much better than both.AMADOU------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Sep 1996 09:00:45 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CelebrationMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960920084225.24856A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have read Enter Gambia: the birth of an improbable nation by BerkeleyRice long time ago. It is a 1967 publication and infact we have it in ourUniversity of Washington's library collections. As I can recall, it isuncomplimentary and paints a very negative picture about The Gambia. Ibelieved that it was banned from the country in the late 60's if my memoryis correct. Those of you who are old enough to remember can verify andsubstantiate that fact.As a poet and scholar, Leopold Sadat Senghore is highly respectedin the academic world. Another heroic act of Senghore was hisretirement/resignation from politics and Presidency of Senegal. At thattime, it could have been an unprecedented act from an African head ofstate. If there were others who voluntarily gave up power before Senghore,can sombody point them out.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Thu, 19 Sep 1996, Bocar Ndiaye wrote:> I would like to informe to the Gambia-L that> there is a big celebration going on in Senegal> for the 90's years of Leopold Sedar Senghor.> Senghor the poet was a great politician and> head of state.As most of the African head of> state after the colonilism, they did not> deliver all the promise and expectation toward> our peoples.But we must accept the fact that> presidents like senghor and Jawara did put> Senegal and Gambia into the map of the world.> I think we should go back a little bit in> history to learn about where we started from.> I particulary refer to read if you haven't yet> this Book : Entering Gambia by B. RICE------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Sep 96 23:24:22 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Subject: RE: JOB VACANCIESMessage-ID: < 9609202224.AA11537@hpl.lut.ac.uk To: All contacts of Energy and Environmental Programme at Royal Instituteof International Affairs, LondonWe are currently advertising for a couple of research positions. Pleaseseebelow - the same information can be seen in a neater format on our webpage: http://www.riia.org> under "research".Applications in the form of CVs and covering letters should be with MsDawnMargrett, Assistant Director (House and Personnel) at the address at theendof this message by 4th October.Please pass this message on to others (colleagues and associates) that youthink might find these positions of interest.Many thanks.1. Research Fellow OR Junior Research Fellow on international energytrendsand policy issues.The successful applicant would be expected to develop and apply researchskills under the supervision of the Head of Programme and Chairman,leadingto published research on one or more of the following areas:* Central and East European energy sector developments and theirrelationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the EuropeanUnion* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East andNorth Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economicsand politics of energy sanctions* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for internationalenergy markets and institutionsThe candidate should have a Masters or higher degree in economics,regionalstudies or other relevant political science, and an ability to presentresearch material and argument clearly in English. Applicants at ResearchFellow level would normally have a PhD and track record of relevantpublications. Additional languages an asset. Salary range ú16,000-ú24,000depending on age, qualifications and experience.Research AssistantThe candidate would provide research assistance across the range ofProgramme activities, and follow developments on particular topics asspecified by the Head of Programme. Specific tasks would include:* Assist Programme researchers to prepare research reports, workshoppapers,and presentations. Tasks may include literature and database searches,preparation of diagrams and presentation materials, and other briefingmaterials.* Undertake specific research tasks under the direction of Programmeresearchers, for example relating to statistical analyses of energy andrelated environmental trends and options. This may include opportunity toauthor or co-author short papers or reports* Create and maintain, in co-operation with the relevant researchers, adatabase and/or network of access to data on international energy andrelated environmental trends and marketsThe successful applicant will have a degree or higher qualification ineconomics or other relevant discipline, a lively interest in energy andenergy-related environmental issues, and an ability to present factualmaterial and argument clearly in English. Additional languages an asset.Salary ú13,500-ú15,500 depending on age and experience.Job DescriptionsResearch Fellow in International Energy StudiesThe successful applicant will conduct research under the guidance of theHead of Programme and Chairman, leading to published research on one ormoreof the following areas:* Central and East European energy sector developments and theirrelationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the EuropeanUnion* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East andNorth Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economicsand politics of energy sanctions* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for internationalenergy markets and institutionsThe principal task will be to produce written research of acceptablestandard for publication by the Programme, and to present this to a wideraudience. In addition, the person will be expected to make a contributionto:* the administration and fund-raising of research, and the generaldevelopment of the research programme* the preparation of submissions to funding organisations* the convening of study group meetings and workshops connected with hisorher research areaThe person will on occasion be expected to:* represent the Programme at internal meetings* make presentations at external meetings and conferencesThe successful applicant is likely to hold a PhD and track record ofrelevant publications. Relevant languages would be an asset. Salary rangeú16,000-ú24,000 depending on age, qualifications and experience. Theappointment would be for two years initially subject to mid-term review.Junior Research Fellow in International Energy StudiesThe successful applicant will conduct research under the supervision oftheHead of Programme and Chairman, leading to published research on one ormoreof the following areas:* Central and East European energy sector developments and theirrelationship to energy and broader issues in the future of the EuropeanUnion* The implications of political developments in Iran, the Middle East andNorth Africa for oil and gas supplies and trading, including the economicsand politics of energy sanctions* Energy developments in Asia and their implications for internationalenergy markets and institutionsThe principal task will be to produce written research of acceptablestandard for publication by the Programme, and to present this to a wideraudience. In addition, the person may be expected to contribute topreparation of submissions to funding organisations and the convening ofstudy group meetings and workshops connected with his or her research areaThe successful applicant is likely to hold a Masters or higher degree,probably in economics, relevant regions studies, or other politicalscience.Relevant foreign languages would be an asset. Salary rangeú16,000-ú20,000depending on age, qualifications and experience. The appointment would befor two years initially subject to mid-term review.Research AssistantThe successful applicant will work under the guidance of the Head ofProgramme, Dr Michael Grubb, to provide research assistance across therangeof Programme activities. Specific tasks are to include:1. Assist Fellows and Associate Fellows on the Programme in preparingresearch reports, workshop papers, and presentations. Tasks may include:* Conducting literature searches and scanning journals for relevantarticles.* Conducting database searches and performing statistical analysis* Preparing diagrams and overheads for presenting data and materials inthemost effective formDrafting briefing materials2. Undertake specific research tasks under the direction of Programmeresearchers, for example relating to statistical analyses of energy andrelated environmental trends and options. There may be opportunities forthe holder of the post to author or co-author short papers or reportsconnected with the ProgrammeÆs research work.3. Create and maintain, in co-operation with the relevant researchers, adatabase and/or network of access to data on international energy andrelated environmental trends and markets.In addition, the holder of this position will be expected to remain aucourant with developments on specific topics and directed by the Head ofProgramme.The successful applicant will have:* A degree or higher qualification in economics or other relevantdiscipline* A lively interest in energy and energy-related environmental issues* An ability to present factual material, and argument, clearly inEnglish.Previous experience in these areas, and additional languages, would be anadvantage.Salary: ú13,500-ú15,500 depending on age and experience. The appointmentwould be for one year initially with expectation of renewal.Energy and Environmental ProgrammeThe Royal Institute of International Affairs10 St James's SquareLONDONSW1Y 4LEUKTel: 44 171 957 5700Fax: 44 171 957 5710Email: eepriia@gn.apc.org For details of the Energy and Environmental Programme, see our web pagesatunder 'research'------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Sep 1996 18:32:19 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Issues.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960920175351.25432A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I would first like to thank Matarr Jeng for taking his time totype Gambian newpapers for our benefit.That said, I would like to appeal to Mr. Saidy to reply to ourenquiries about events concerning The Gambia. I think some of the memberswill agree with me that he is not doing us a favor, but merelyd oing hisjob. A diplomat has to answer queries from his citizenry.One thing I hated in the Jawara govt was that most of theministers saw their positions as being ceremonial where they were expectedto draw salaries (and embezell) without having to show anything for it.The AFPRC seems to be even worse; they just do not even pretend tobe interested in responding to people's enquiries.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Sep 1996 00:02:59 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Multiple IssuesMessage-ID: < 960921000258_526929834@emout17.mail.aol.com Dr. Janneh,I sincerely agree with your predictions! On the same token, I hope we areboth wrong...Peace BS------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Sep 96 09:22:32 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us (Amadou Scattred Janneh)Subject: Re: Multiple IssuesMessage-ID: < M.092196.112232.11@ip76.image.dk > Gambia-l:> My prediction of the electoral outcome (non-scientific):> (1) Jammeh is "elected" by a landslide> (2) Opposition leaders and the international community concur that the> entire process was marred by fraud and intimidation> (3) Key opponents of the A(F)PRC are arrested and detained on trumped up> charges. Other political detainees are given amnesty.> (4) The political crisis continues; there is another coup in the making.> I hope I am wrong, but time will tell!> Peace!> AmadouHere I add a clip from the point for your first prediction."Whether You Vote For Col. Jammeh Or Not, He Would Win"-Captain Touray.Captain Touray told the people that a country is ruled by the truth only and God willnever remove a truthful and straightforward ruler and replace him with a liar. Thepeople should unite and vote for Colonel Jammeh.He made it clear to the people that a good incumbent president like Col. Jammeh, willnever be defeated by the opposition."So whether you vote for Col. Jammeh or not,hewill win."What to call this? Something serious, intresting or what? mmj----Matarr M. Jeng. mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Sep 1996 22:57:46 +0000 (GMT)From: Tijan Sallah < tsallah@worldbank.org To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Books on the Gambia for those interestedMessage-ID: <"E1626ZWMMRVCEJ*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCompatriots & Gambia-lovers:Even though I am Tukulor Gambian, I have been culturallyWolofised. This need not be bad as long as we celebrateethnicity as a natural endowment for unity and not a negativeforce for retreat to a combative nativism. In any case, I do notwant to embark on lengthy cultural philosophizing; instead I wantto call attention to members of the list to two of my new books,which may interest some of you.WOLOF-- (cultural anthropology/ethnography) by Tijan M. Sallah,published in 1996 by The Rosen Publishing Group, Inc., 29 East21st Street, New York (ISBN 0-8239-1987-0). Price is US$15.95plus postage. If interested, call the customer service, tollfree number--1-800-237-9932-- to order a copy of the book. Thebook is hard cover; written in a simple, straightforward style,with beautiful photographs; targeted for a high school levelaudience; but adults would no doubt benefit greatly from it. Itcovers: the people; the land; origins, history, religion; socialstructure; colonialism and resistance; literature and arts;customs; the future; and a glossary. Being the author, naturallyI am biased, so I strongly recommend it!My other book for those of you interested in literature-- morespecifically African poetry, is:DREAMS OF DUSTY ROADS-- (poems) by Tijan M. Sallah, published in1993 by Three Continents Press, Inc., P.O. Box 38009, ColoradoSprings, Colorado 80937-8009 (ISBN-0-89410-765-8). Price isUS$9.0 plus postage. If interested write to the publisher orcall (719) 579-0977.I believe you will find both books welcome additions to yourGambiana collection.Greetings!Tijan M. SallahP.S.: I have been quiet about the ongoing debate about theGambia, since my long article some time ago. I will return soonwith another piece when time allows me.------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Sep 1996 19:50:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CelebrationMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu Tony, you are quite correct about B> Rice's book on the Gambia. The bookwas banned by the Gambia government. It was a travelogue which poohedpoohed the small nation in search of viability.He was writing at a timewhen the existence of the country as an independent entity was doubted bymany observers in the international community.It came out just before thelate Sheriff Sisay, the first Finance Minister of the independentgovernment balanced the budget and put an end to the financial dependencyof the Gambia on British annual grants to keep the country afloat.With respect to the list of African presidents who retired after theunprecedented example of former President Leopold Senghor,the followingnames come to mind: Julius Nyerere of Tanzania,Ahmed Ahidjo of Cameroon,Siaka Stevenson of Sierra Leone and former Nigerian president OlusegunObasanjo,who is now languishing in jail for alleged involvement in a coupplot aganist the Abacha regime.What we all must learn from the Senghorianexample is that power should no longer be monopolised by a single man theway our first generation of presidential monarchs did.Almost all of themruled one-party states and elections were designed to open the floodgatesof political favoritism to political aspirants who outdid each other intheir kowtowing to the Grand Master of the political kingdom.Regardless ofwhat we think of him,former president Senghor has left a record allsubsequent generations of African leaders must try to emulate.His wasindeed a Senegambian contribution to African politicalinnovations.Remmeber he too was once a one-party dictator who changed hismind and then helped create the present multi-party system.------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Sep 1996 20:01:42 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960921192721.1373A-100000@homa.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Gambia-l,I am Famara writing from Abdou's adress. So any replies should be send tome. I met Abdou in New York and he happen to be an old acquitance.As thesaying goes " the world is not so big" Now to "business".Thanks to everyone once more for your contributions and welcome to the newmembers. I think Heidi made a good point when he wrote to Buba aboutformal education(with credentials) and what people could contribute indiscussions.I disagree strongly with Heidi in her effort to discredit Mr. HalifaSallah and PDOIS. For the records, I am not a memeber of PDOIS and am nottrying to speak for the party or for Mr. Sallah. I am just a partysympathiser. I was in The Gambia when the issue of Ebou Jallow'sstatements about the AFPRC were discussed. If I remembered well whatFORAYAA wrote was that Ebou Jallow as an insider was in a good position tostrengthen the credibility of what he was saying. FOROYAA gave the issueappropriate coverage and if I remembered well asked for more informationfrom Mr. Jallow, who I term as traitor of The Gambia. I think some of youtrying to make him a hero are making a big mistake. If he had left theAFPRC on ideological reasons or on principle then I will "crown" him, butthis "hero" stole money from the state coffers.Why should PDOIS not advocate for NO SANCTIONS? I have been saying thisall along. Any Gambian who have the interest of the Gambian people atlarge will not call for boycott. Jammeh and co. will be the last to feelit. Look at Iraq today, children are dying of diseases which could becured by intibiotics, and yet Saddam is building a Palace.Do you Heidi have any prove to support your statement that the "countercoup" was a cover up to elimate unwanted elements in the AFPRC? How do youexpect FOROYAA to write that when there is no evidence to prove what theyare saying?I still believe that PDOIS and Halifa Sallah still deserves thecredibility they have. Remember FOROYAA under AFPRC was not an oppositionnewspaper but a "common" so they could not be so"political" since allpolitical parties were banned.And finally to my host Abdou, who said thatthe African intellectuals has no interest in the matters.... I totallydisagree with you Abdou. And I think we will be making a terrible mistakeif we believe that the Non-Gambians will do the job for us.Thanks.Shalom,Famara.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 34************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

