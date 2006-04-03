|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 09:07:13 -0400
From: MANSALA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <960908090712_196845992@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Hi comrade,
I believe the Gambia on line is forum for desency and open discussions that
will benefit the Gambians and the community at large and not talk about
people beating their wivies
and fighting with with each other. I voice my openion not because I know
Tombong, but because of what I believe in. If some one has a history that
is not favorable to you, I don't think that has anything to do with his
respresenting the Gambia. It is up to the individual or group that asked
for his service. Once again, I do not think that the Gambia on line was the
forum to discuss about his credibility. As a decent individual, I am sorry
to anyone who felt offended by my vocabulary.
Mansala.
Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 09:49:32 -0600
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <v01510101ae5897ee897f@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Mansala,
you wrote: "I don't think that has anything to do with his
>respresenting the Gambia. It is up to the individual or group that asked
>for his service".
By the way I don't think you comprehend the bases of your argument . Who
are those individuals or group as you called? Don't you think they are you
and I and most importantly the
Gambians at large? Please next time have some grounds before attacking
anyones comment on the net. I personally did not get offended by your
volgarity, but I believe it is disrespectful to other list members.
Peace.
Numukunda
>Hi comrade,
>I believe the Gambia on line is forum for desency and open discussions that
>will benefit the Gambians and the community at large and not talk about
>people beating their wivies
>and fighting with with each other. I voice my openion not because I know
>Tombong, but because of what I believe in. If some one has a history that
>is not favorable to you, I don't think that has anything to do with his
>respresenting the Gambia. It is up to the individual or group that asked
>for his service. Once again, I do not think that the Gambia on line was the
>forum to discuss about his credibility. As a decent individual, I am sorry
>to anyone who felt offended by my vocabulary.
>
>Mansala.
Date: Sun, 08 Sep 1996 14:57:04 -0700
From: mafy <mafy@avana.net>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mudslinging
Message-ID: <32334130.37BF@avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia-l
Greetings from Hotlanta. It has been a busy month for me
because of a condensed trimester due to the Olympics. Thumbs up
to all of you for keeping the fire burning. However, I would like
to urge all list members to direct all personal mail to the
person's e-mail rather than mailing it to everybody. I'm not amused
reading about personal mudslinging. It is not prudent politics to
engage in vilification.
Oh! What happened to collecting money for candidates in the
upcoming elections--Ha Ha Ha. I'd like to contribute, but for the
right candidate and to the right bank account. This might be bitter
news to most list members, but it has come to the incontrovertible
conclusion that the APRC will win a fair and monitored election.
Sounds G-R-E-A-T to me.
(Peace to all Brethren)
Mafy aka Manlafy
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
PS >>>>> Welcome onboard Habib >>>>>> and all new members >>>>>>>>>>
Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 18:27:12 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Four candidates in race for Gambia's p [ 43] Reuter / Pap Saine
Message-ID: <199609082227.SAA18618@parev.cc.columbia.edu>
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Tiny Gambia launches into a
presidential election campaign Monday with military coup leader
Yahya Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army colonel who is now a civilian,
confidently predicting victory against three other candidates.
The campaign marks the effective return of party politics to
the West African tourist haven for the first time since Jammeh
and a group of young army officers toppled civilian president
Sir Dawda Jawara in July 1994, accusing him of corruption.
``I am optimistic I will win the forthcoming elections on
Sept. 26 by 99 percent and one percent will go to charity for my
opponents,'' Jammeh, 31, told reporters after filing his
nomination papers Thursday.
Diplomats and other commentators say that with mainstream
politicians who served under Jawara banned from elections, the
contest is likely to turn into a showdown between Jammeh and
lawyer Ousainou Darboe.
Darboe, vice-president of Gambia's Bar Association and
leader of the newly formed United Democratic Party (UDP), has
demanded a transitional government to run the poll.
``We want everything done according to law .... We should
have an interim civil government,'' Darboe, 48, said after
filing his own nomination papers, trailed by hundreds of
supporters.
Jammeh will run for the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation
and Construction, a party he formed with his
military associates.
The other contenders are Sidia Jatta of the small People's
Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, who
stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager Amath Bah.
Gambia, a former British colony of one million people, runs
inland from the Atlantic along a river from which it takes its
name. It is surrounded by francophone Senegal.
A largely Muslim nation, it traditionally depends on
tourism, farming and aid to keep its economy afloat. Western
donors condemned the 1994 coup and pressed Jammeh to speed the
transition to civilian rule. The military government lifted a
two-year ban on poliics Aug. 14.
Jammeh, a devout Muslim, resigned from the army along with
four associates in his provisional ruling council Aug. 28.
Military sources said he had been promoted to colonel and
would remain commander-in-chief of the 800-strong armed forces.
Date: Sun, 08 Sep 1996 21:15:06 +0000
From: "N. Van Hooser & J. Jakim" <vanjakim@comet.net>
To: Gambia List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Visitor to the Gambia List
Message-ID: <3233375A.5EF3@comet.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello all,
Sorry neither I nor my partner (Janine Jakim - Peace Corps
in Gambia 91-94) have introduced ourselves formally yet.
It's the beginning of the school year and, as teachers, we
find it very hectic right now. However, a friend from the
Gambia is visiting and is certainly in a position to
contribute to the on-going discussions. The following is
from Mr. Ousainou Baldeh of New York.
Nathan Van Hooser
**********************************************************
I cannot agree more with Malanding S. Jaiteh's reply to this
list for some words of caution. I sincerely believe that
Mr. Saidy is out of touch with the realities on the ground
in Gambia, or maybe he is being spoon-fed and that he is
taking all of it lock, stock, and barrel and in turn feeding
it to this list.
For instance, Mr. Saidy refers to the Junior Secondary
Schools as listed in his reply to Malanding as High Schools.
These are not High Schools, my brother, but JUNIOR SECONDARY
Schools. I don't blame you for assuming they are High
Schools because you are not the only one caught up in this
apparent confusion. The whole New Education policy is
confusing to most Gambians including teachers, some policy
makers and, of course, parents and students alike.
For your information, all those so called High Schools
listed for the URD, ie. Nyakoi, Julangel, and Fatoto are not
AFPRC funded. These are funded by the EDF's (European
Development Fund) 100 million Dalasi URDIP programme. Of
course what we have here is a situation of "winner take
all", ie. since this is an AFPRC era, then they take the
credit for building these schools. (By the way, Nyakoi is
not in Sandu District but in Wuli. Get your facts stright
and try and put your act together so that you will not end
up on the dark side of our nation's history.)
Furthermore, there is now not a signle High School in the
whole of the URD. The only one there before the advent of
the AFPRC, namely Nasir Ahmadiyya Muslim High in Basse, has
now been down graded to a Junior Secondary High School
(whatever that means now!)
Anyway, the bottom line for the average parent is
affordability, not accessibility. At this point in time,
there are many parents who could not settle their children's
school bills, especially those parents who have more than
one child in school. Tombong, you know you are
contradicting the AFPRC's newly implemented New Education
policy when you talk about those computers of yours. For
the new educaiton policy calls for basic education for all,
ie. Quantity NOT Quality! Otherwise, what does "basic
education" mean?
I think we should first get quality primary school teachers,
quality primary schools, quality Junior Secondary/ Middle
Schools, quality High Schools, and then, and only then, your
so called Expanded University Programme. If we do that then
perhaps your computers will be based on a solid foundation.
No hard feelings. Thanks.
Ousainou Baldeh
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 01:18:10 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960909010729.6012A-100000@spock>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
From:Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
I am writing to make a brief contribution to the discussion on Mr. Tombong
Saidy.I think it is time that we put an end to the discussion. The man was
appointed to serve the Gambians in this part of the Atlantic.
Unfortunately,because of a series of events in his life and in the
execution of his duties as a diplomat from the Gambia, he is no longer
here in Washington,D.C. Some of you in the Gambia 1 list have contested
his role and activities on behalf of the AFPRC.This is understandable and
no Gambian can deny you such rights to challenge the opinions of any
Gambian official.A genuine democratic society must have room for all
citizens to register their opinions.Neither Tombong nor President Jammeh
can deny this.What needs to be done is to let Mr. Saidy do his job in
London without our interference. He is no longer in the Americas.If for
some of us Tombong was the whipping boy for the AFPRC,then I would say
that we no longer have Tombong to kick around.Let us more on to more
substantive issues.The elections and the future of the Gambia should be
focal points of our discussion. To do this responsibly and with great
dignity,let us learn to speak the language of mutual respect.Where ideas
are paramount no man is important.Let it stay there.
On Sat, 7 Sep 1996 MANSALA@aol.com wrote:
> My dear Gambian brother. let us not get away from what the Gambian forum was
> formed for. Sharing valuable information and enlightening each other about
> the situation in the Gambian. Who the hell are you to attack Someone's
> credibility. How credible are. If Tombong have committed a crime and was
> about to be deported to the Gambia, this is not the forum for that. I
> believe that you are decent Gambian person. Attacking people personally on
> the inter net is not what Gambians are known for. If you want to discuss
> this further, Give me a call a (206) 925-8584 .
>
>
> Yours
> Mansala.
>
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 01:55:16 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960909014138.6012C-100000@spock>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
I am pleased to respond to the questions raised our friend.His questions
are timely and relevant to the discussion about the future of the Gambia.
Any Gambian or a friend of the Gambia knows that this land is limited in
geographic size but it has great human potentials.Evidence of this is the
growing list of members on our internet list.Technology is here to stay
and African underdevelopment is largely the result of her lack of
scientific and technological knowhow.Introducing any technology which
brings out the human potentials of the Gambians is in my view
commendable.Those who run the affairs of state must recognise the
priorities of their people. In the case of the Gambia, the first order of
priority is the politics of the belly.Any technology that addresses this
issue dserves immediate attention.Any technological breakthrough that
facilitates this trend of development must be pursued by the planners of
the society. educators with competence in this field of study must not
only address the politics of the belly,but they must also pay attention
to the cultural subtleties of the society concerned.In the Gambia the
people have embraced Islamic,Christian and traditional African values.With
respect to sharing food the culture recommends that you offer your guests
whatever you have.Technology is meaningful to people of such cultural
background when it facilitates the concept of teranga.this is tosay, the
average Gambian would like his or guest to leave their home well fed and
well pleased. The proper and effective use of appropiate technology can
help bring this about.The internet could be considered seriously bu
responsible and culturally sensitive planners only in so far as it opens
the golden gates of relevant i q
On Sun, 8 Sep 1996, Brian Hubbard wrote:
> Gambia-l members,
>
> I realize that a great deal has been said recently about the possibility of
> internet in The Gambia. A great deal more has been directed towards certain
> members that apparently have lost some credibility. I don't want to ally
> myself with anyone in particular but I do want to make a comment about
> technological advances in Africa. I would also like to pose some questions
> that will not be rhetorical in nature. I would indeed like to hear some
> responses.
>
> Tombong has made some statements about computers being shipped to The Gambia
> and I have been keeping abreast of events there as to how the internet
> initiative will be structured. I would agree with some of you that there are
> certain development priorities that need to be addressed before such grand
> plans can be erected, but I also believe that the introduction of technology
> to Gambian classrooms opens a new and valuable door to education. There are
> major priorities to be met before something as grand as internet access can be
> a reality. For starters-a constant flow of electricity. When I left The
> Gambia in 95' there was rarely a week that would not have some major
> interruption in the electrical current entering my house in the Kombo. There
> was no electricity in my village. The scheme of things demand certain
> structures to be in place before dreams become a reality. All the same, the
> idea of bringing technology-distance education, multimedia, CBT-to The Gambia
> is a wonderful idea. One of my goals as a friend of The Gambia is to return
> and teach again if I am welcome. I believe The Gambia and the rest of Africa
> are way behind in the information/communication explosion that most all of us
> are obviously participating in here. The advent of cheaper and more available
> technologies allows for technological development to take place. My first
> question is this: Do the list members believe that increased technology and
> communication in The Gambia will marginalize the country more? Many theorists
> believe that development has done this already and that computer
> communications and technology will only add to this problem. What are your
> views? As an educational technologists I see wonderful merits to the
> introduction of technology to The Gambia, but I would not want to see the
> technology adversely affect the country. I think emerging communication
> technologies allow everyone to participate in the global market.
>
> Certainly the internet is designed for ease of use and there are thousands of
> educational advantages to be gained from using the internet. Do members think
> that the computer literacy in the country and the available educational
> personnel are adequate for such an effort to be successful? What do you
> think the priorities are for computer and communication education? Should
> students learn integrated software packages--spreadsheets, word-processing,
> database, draw&Paint programs-before launching on to the internet. What about
> basic keyboard skills and simple operation. I am quite interested in the
> responses. This is the focus of a lot of my research as I work on my masters
> degree.
>
> Please feel free to make other comments that I didn't address. I am quite
> interested in this topic.
>
> Brian Hubbard AKA Babanding
>
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 02:11:24 -0400 (EDT)
From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@cldc.howard.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia
Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960909015547.6038A-100000@spock>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
To continue from where I left off, let me remind my colelagues and friends
on this list that since the colonial days when Governor Hilary Blood made
his announcement in the Gambia colonial liegislature in 1944,the Gambian
peole have continued to hear their rulers that the country would be
slef-sufficient in rice.Rather than developing self-sufficiency in rice
and other foodstuff, the politics of the belly has continued to haunt the
leadership. Technological relevance and scientific competence must the key
words for any new regime in Banjul.Gambian classrooms can make use of
computers.What they cannot guarantee is the steady flow of
electrivity.Wide scale use of computers will become a reality only when
rural electrification programs are successfully implemented in the
country.There is enough sunlight to make this possible.The late Cheikh
Anta Diop of Senegal proposed this route to African countries.Whether the
leaders of a future Gambia will pay seriously attention to the politics of
the belly by making a sensible use of appropiate technology in the
classroom and in all areas of life.Gambians are very adaptable
people.Evidences for this statement can be gleaned from the numbers of
Gambians who have studied from various parts of the world.These persons
can speak various European and Asian languages.Computer literacy would be
just another language added to the growing list of languages already
mastered by these children of Sani Metenreng and Metta Kobo.
I hope I have contributed to the discussion on technology
and its uses in the Gambian context.All that the Gambians and their
friends overseas must realise that this is a small chunk of the African
and global system,but its human resources could benefit not only this tiny
portion of Africa but the global community.Technology is the great
magnifier and Gambians could magnify themselves in the mirror of human
achievements if they appropiate such a new technology at an early age.
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 03:10:33 -0400
From: MJawara@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility
Message-ID: <960909031032_518738549@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Dr.Nyang, in as much as I agree with you to put the Tombong credibility issue
to rest (since it doesn't seem to end), you and I will disagree on how to end
it.It is important that we allow those who don't share his views to express
themselves each time he addresses an issue.Clearly, we can't separate the
message from the messenger.I don't want to talk about the circumstances
leading to his departure, but with all respect sir, it really doesn't matter
where and under what capacity he serves our country at present. Tombong may
not be in the U.S., but he is doing the exact same things he did whilst in
Washington i.e. selling A.F.P.R.C." programmes" in an attempt to gain more
recognition from donor countries and support from Gambians abroad.
If he chooses to use Gambia -I as an avenue to lecture Gambians abroad on the
"developments" in Gambia, then you can expect list members to challenge him.
Musa Kebba Jawara.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 23:27:01 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia
Message-ID: <199609091422.XAA11842@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Dr. Nyang's points are succint and well articulated. I cannot agree
with him more. By the way, just as he said, I think we should forget
about this Tombong issue for now. Not only has numerous members
expressed their opinions on his posting, but I also think we are
beginning to waste valuable energy that could otherwise be used to
discuss some other important issues. Let us bury the hatchet! I
think we have all learnt our lessons.
Although I agree much with Dr. Nyang, there were times when he left me
perplexed as to exactly what he was driving at. Does he mean to say
that the quest for food self-sufficiency must be carried out in tandem
with Internet introduction in the Gambia? While I accept the
principle of introducing computers to all offices and schools in our
little paradise, we must avoid the past mistakes of misplaced
priorities. Of course as a student of Economics(at least up to 1995),
I cannot help but borrow from the country's empirical economic data.
A close perusal of our economy's structure glaringly indicates a
horrific imbalance-- an imbalance which favours the service sector
against Agriculture and Manufacturing combined. A situation which is
today typical of developed countries but looks ugly for LDCs. Even
today, our economic policies tend to favour activities like tourism,
petty trading, banking etc; activities that lack the necessary
`linkage effects' to bring about development in manufacturing and
agriculture. Consequently, we have found ourselves at the mercy of
a sector that is highly volatile and hardly controllable by our
policy planners. We are over-reliant on rice imports, aid, and
entrepot(re-exports). Let me say here that horticulture is still
insignificant and the domain of our elite! All these I said merely
to draw our attention to our past mistakes. Well, making initial
mistakes is not bad because we can learn from those mistakes.
However, if we continue to follow the same wrong path the result will
remain the same--another false start; another return to the drawing
board. All that time Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, not to
talk about the OECD, will be forging ahead. Africa, not only little
Gambia, will still be crawling.
Internet, yes. Internet so fast, no. The scarce electricity supply
mentioned earlier by others and now again by Dr. Nyang must be
adequately augmented. Secondly, at a time when there are just about
20,000 telephone lines in the Gambia, the feasibility of introducing
this wonderful service wholesome may be premature. Most
schools are without even a single line of telephone. How can these
schools manage computers? Perhaps the computers in question were
donated gratis to us, but that according to accountants/economists is
irrelevant. That initial cost is a sunk cost which must not affect
our future decisions. Unless we are certain of adequate maintenance
we must rethink our plans. Some may say, `half a loaf is better than
nothing', but when that half will only increase your insatiation
and longing for more better not have that half!
Our road to development lies in marshalling and harnessing our human
resources in a manner that would effectively guarantee each one basic
education. Our country lacks a technical cadre of skilled personnel
to build, weld, make roads, MONUMENTS such as the one at the entrance
of Banjul etc. We must encourage agriculture more(one question
that I have always tried to avoid here is that of rice self-sufficiency
in my country--how many of us have been asked this question?). But
unless priority is given to these necessities, the en masse
introduction of computers will necessarily compete away scare financial
resources from these vital sectors.
Having said all these, I fully support the idea of piece-meal Internet
introduction and computers to schools. However, adequate ground
preparation must be made before we are left with a bunch of white
elephants---maintenance is the key word.
I will continue at another time.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 96 14:49:25 UT
From: "Brian Hubbard" <Babanding@msn.com>
To: "Gambia-L" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Timely response
Message-ID: <UPMAIL01.199609091450080936@msn.com>
Sulayman,
Thank you for your prompt response. When you raised the issue of "politics of
the belly" I knew I had received a response worth studying. I can't agree
more. Anything that can help teach technologies to provide for better food
production and distribution will be of service to The Gambia. I'll never
forget my close and dear friend, Henry Jammeh telling me that the main concern
of most Gambian school children was having a full belly so they could relax
and then turn their attentions towards learning. This is one of the most
simple and powerful truths that stuck with me while living in Bwiam. What
good is a computer or an education when one is too hungry to concentrate.
You also raised the point concerning how the communication capacity of the
internet could raise the presence of The Gambia and Africa. You said,
"Technology is the great
magnifier and Gambians could magnify themselves in the mirror of human
achievements if they appropriate such a new technology at an early age." This
was a very good notion. I too agree that Gambians are very flexible and
adaptable people. On a recent visit to DC I was invited to a dinner by some
Gambian friends and all of us remarked how wonderful it is that a country of
barely 1 million people has representatives all over the globe speaking so
many different languages. Adding computer literacy to that list of languages
is certainly a positive step, but your insistence on maintaining
priorities-food production-is a leveling and grounding force. Thank you so
much for your response. The next time I make it to DC we have to share a meal
of benechin or poulet yassa together.
Brian Hubbard
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 08:27:15 -0700 (PDT)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: need for Mandinka tutor
Message-ID: <Pine.A32.3.92a.960909082248.59731B-100000@homer27.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings,
This message is not of general interest, and I hope there are no
objections to my using the list for such a purpose. As I will return to
the Gambia next year to do research, and since I seem to forget whatever
Mandinka I have learnt each time I leave the Gambia, I am looking for a
Gambian in the Seattle area who would be willing to help out with Mandinka
tutoring. Being a grad student I am somewhat poor and can't pay a huge
sum of money, but contact me and we can see what we can work out. Ylva
Hernlund
PS. A female teacher would be even better...
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 11:35:54 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: A word on Netiquette!!!
Message-ID: <9609091535.AA18138@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello List Members....,
This weekend we've witnessed one of the surprising aspects of life on the
internet, i.e how much time and energy that goes into arguing. Sometimes a
simple disagreement will explode into name-calling that is more
appropriate to a playground than an adult forum. The internet is indeed a
very unsual place. However, it is an environment in which a rich and
well-developed culture has grown and flourished.
As in any culture, there is a shared sense of right and wrong, and of
appropriate and inappropriate behavior. Since Gambia-l is a public forum,
I would like to offer some additional guidelines to all the
participants.I do believe that some members might agree with me that we
should be engaging in more articulate discussions than posting messages
needlessly (about Tombong).
Here are a few guidelines:
1. Please, before you send your messages to the list, remember that you
are writing to a particular audience and make sure what you have to
say (questions or comments) is relevant.
2. Please, do not jump into a conversation just to voice your agreement
with what has already been said. If you are replying to a message,
remove any useless information such as e-mail headers, and quote only
what is relevant to your point.
3. Please, include your private e-mail with your messages. In this way,
when members read your message, they will have a choice of replying to
you (the writer) in private or sending your reply to the entire list.
4. Most important, please, do not censor other list memebers. Freedom of
speech is a way of life on the Internet. People will say things that
upset or anger you, but you have no right to censor any one than they
do to sensor you. A good way is to send them private e-mail objecting
politely to their behavior. If some one consistently upsets you, stop
reading their messages.
Please, let's keep our message exchanges as civilized as possible.
Thank you for your time.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, GA 30067
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 10:39:19 -0500
From: mostafa jersey marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: # of primary schools.
Message-ID: <199609091539.KAA54798@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 03:50 PM 9/7/96 -0400, you wrote:
>Camara,
>
>The schools will be equipt with solar energy panels. A solar energy plant is
>about to be build in The Gambia by an American company. The plant wil not
>only serve The Gambia but the whole sub-region, and will be sold at very
>competitive prices. It is a private initiative facilitated by the government.
>
>Regards.
>Tombong
GAMBIA-L:
I am beginning to wonder about this guy's 'coherence of faculty'; a solar
energy plant that "wil not only serve The Gambia but the SUB-REGION (my
emphasis and his spelling mistake)!!! Who did he think members of this list
are? Unenlightened people like AFPRC members? Stop making yourself the
laughing stock of the group. Whatever your political affiliation please try
and remain respectful by watching what you say.
Mostafa
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 11:49:47 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960909114648.3458I-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Alasan Demba of Gardener-Web University has been added to list. We will
be looking forward to his introduction and welcome aboard Alasan.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 21:25:21 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: "Personality Politics"
Message-ID: <3E4D6191C6F@amadeus.cmi.no>
Gambia-l,
Thanks to all the latest contributors. Especially to Brian (Babading),
Dr. Nyang, M. Jallow, Drammeh and Mansala, for trying to move the list
forward. I do not mean to say that people should not say what they
want, but bringing in the same things on and on again in
different "languages" is not very stimulating for many.
One of the list members who advocated the departure from the
individuallly focused discussions, said among other things that we
have more important things to focus our attention on, the coming
elections for example.
I noticed enthusiasm for the presidential candidacy of Lawyer
Ousainou Darboe. This was done while the party he is going lead was
not ready with a programme. The programme is still not send to the
net by those collecting money for him. My point is, to support a candidate or
to appeal for his/her support, one should know what he/she stands for.
I got the impression from the postings since I joined the group, that
many did not like Jawara, but had also problems to accept Jammeh. If
people did not like Jawara's system, are their any tendencies towards
a betterment of what was existing under Jawara, in any of the
party programmes?
Dr. Nyang talked about the Politics of Belly, which political party
has a programme which takes this problem seriously? To add to the
self- suuficiency in rice debate, do we have to eat rice everyday?
What has happened to our local cereals which were their before the
inception of rice?
Don't misunderstand me, it is "important" to have successful,
handsome men with "good family" as leaders but that should not stop
us from studying what they really stand for. The Presidency is the
highest office in The Gambia, I believed it deserved more attention.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
(P.S. For the english teachers am sorry for my language it's because
my daily language is Norwegian)
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 17:40:33 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Sierra Leone coup plot foiled, soldier [ 44] Reuter / Allieu Kama
Message-ID: <199609092140.RAA27853@salaam.cc.columbia.edu>
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2878 clari.news.conflict.misc:11651
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - An attempt to overthrow
Sierra Leone's elected civilian government Monday was foiled by
senior military officers following a tip-off from a soldier who
was approached by the plotters, state house officials said.
Three soldiers, one of whom was close to a former military
government minister in the West African nation, were arrested
and were being questioned, officials added.
``The coup plotters were to attack President (Ahmad) Tejan
Kabbah while he was going to work today,'' one told Reuters.
State radio said the situation was under control and
``adequate preventive measures had been instituted.'' It urged
people to remain calm and go about their business normally.
``This incident is not a serious threat to the government or
to the nation,'' an announcer said.
Witnesses said there was no obvious sign of extra security
in the streets of the capital, Freetown. Officials said security
would be stepped up, particularly at sensitive sites like the
radio station, but would remain discreet.
Officials said the three soldiers were arrested late Sunday.
The most senior was a sergeant. The plan was to seize control of
a key bridge Monday around dawn and intercept Tejan Kabbah on
his way to work, they added.
Sierra Leone, one of the world's poorest countries despite
mining some of the world's finest diamonds, won independence
from Britain in 1961.
Military leader Julius Maada Bio handed power to Tejan
Kabbah in March when he restored democracy after four years of
military rule and multi-party elections.
Maada Bio seized power in a bloodless palace coup in January
from military leader Valentine Strasser, who himself seized
power in 1992 as the nation moved toward a multi-party political
system under President Joseph Momoh.
Both Maada Bio and Strasser are reported to be in Britain.
Momoh is in neighboring Guinea.
Peace talks between the government and rebels who took up
arms in 1991 are stalled over a rebel demand that foreign troops
and South African mercenaries who have been helping the army
should be sent home.
But diplomats say they are optimistic a deal can be struck
this month following intensified contacts between the two sides
and in spite of apparent cease-fire violations at the end of
August.
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 20:20:55 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian military ruler starts election campaign (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960909201944.27023A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 13:00:05 PDT
From: Reuter / Pap Saine <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.usa.gov.politics
Subject: Gambian military ruler starts election campaign
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military coup leader
Yahya Jammeh hit the campaign trail Monday for presidential
elections on Sept. 26 to end army rule in the West African
country.
Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted a
landslide victory over three civilian challengers and had said
he would not bother to campaign.
But Monday he asked thousands of his supporters in the
northern town of Barre to back his campaign.
The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in
the United States, retired from the army on Aug. 28 to contest
the presidency.
At the rally Jammeh asked voters to give him the mandate
``to continue the good work'' he started in providing social
services.
Many Gambians say his change of mind to campaign was in
recognition of the threat from his main rival, Banjul lawyer
Ousainou Darboe.
As Jammeh headed for Barre, a ferry ride from Banjul across
the Gambia River, police issued an order banning Darboe from
staging his maiden rally in the capital's main July 22 Square
near State House.
``Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party
(UDP) was not allowed to use the July 22 Square because of
security reasons,'' a police officer said.
Darboe, who has drawn strong support from followers of
deposed President Sir Dawda Jawara, was expected to kick off his
campaign at a smaller venue in the capital Wednesday.
Hamath Bah, candidate of the National Reconciliation Party
(NRP), chose to launch his own campaign in Gunjur in the south
of the country. Sidia Jatta of the Peoples Democratic,
Independent and Socialism Party, headed for Serekunda, Gambia's
most populous town just west of Banjul.
The campaign marks the effective return of party politics to
the tourist haven for the first time since Jammeh and a group of
young army officers toppled Jawara, accusing him of corruption.
``I am optimistic I will win the forthcoming elections on
Sept. 26 by 99 percent and 1 percent will go to charity for my
opponents,'' Jammeh told reporters after filing his nomination
papers Thursday.
Diplomats say that with mainstream politicians who served
under Jawara banned from elections the contest is likely to turn
into a showdown between Jammeh and Darboe.
Darboe, vice-president of Gambia's Bar Association, has
demanded a transitional government to run the poll.
``We want everything done according to law... We should have
an interim civil government,'' Darboe, 48, said after filing his
own nomination papers, trailed by hundreds of supporters.
Gambia, a former British colony of one million people, runs
inland from the Atlantic along a river from which it takes its
name. It is surrounded by francophone Senegal.
A largely Muslim nation, it traditionally depends on
tourism, farming and aid to keep its economy afloat. It was once
a popular haunt for European women in search of vacation sex, a
practice Jammeh denounced and banned on seizing power.
Western donors condemned the 1994 coup and pressed Jammeh to
speed the transition to civilian rule. The military government
lifted a two-year ban on politics on Aug. 14.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 10:13:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new members
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960910101140.22561G-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Please welcome our newest members to the list. First is Ousman
Gajigo of Fatoto and Robert Collingwood who made a request through the
'net. They should both be sending a brief bio of themselves to the list.
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 96 14:37:25 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: "Personality Politics"
Message-ID: <199609101837.LAA00679@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Famara:
I am not sure what to make of your recent posting herein addendant.
I hope I can address a few of your issues . . .
1. Enthusiasm for Lawyer Darboe has not waned. Indeed most people
in The Gambia and around the world are still gripped by a sort of
ecstatic explosion of enthusiam for the man and his candidacy.
2. The UDP's platform was posted on this List. If you have not
received it I will be glad to send you a copy. Let me know.
3. While I too believe policies of the "belly" should supersede
all desires for access to the Net, I disagree with the predicate
thrust of your article that the AFPRC is just as well suited
or better than Lawyer Darboe in identifying and executing
those policies. I am sure Lawyer Darboe will be flattered that you
think he is "handsome", but Mr. Darboe is no fluff.
Mr. Darboe has devoted over 2 decades of his life to service of
our country. He has defended the poor, pro bono (without pay);
he has defended the persecuted (without pay). In his practice,
he taught us that redress of injustices by legally prescribed means
is possible even in a poor African country. Jawara feared no one
in the history of our judicial system more than Mr. Darboe.
Remember, he was the one who successfuly defended Sheriff Dibba,
leader of NCP in his treason trial.
I grant you Mr. Darboe is apolitical. He has never sought public
office. He only seeks it now because duty demands he does (since the
AFPRC has banned all major candidates. Even then, Mr. Darboe HAD TO
BE APPROACHED by a sizable cross-section of The Gambian community
before he was presuaded to run.)
If you are dissatisfied with Mr. Darboe's program, remember two things:
1. He has had no time to prepare for this process, because the
AFPRC wouldn't lift a ban on political activity until August 14;
and, Mr. Darboe himself was only convinced to run about that same
time (when it became apparent that the major political leaders and
parties would be banned.)
2. Do not dissect Mr. Darboe to death. He is still our best choice.
Let it be enough that he stands between us an pure evil (AFPRC).
The AFPRC's record speaks for itself. In light of
its declared policy of "accountability and transparency", we now know
Jammeh is neither accountable nor transparent. Indeed murder
and mayhem have shattered our uncommon innocence on the African
continent. Perhaps you, and certainly I, now roam abroad petrified
of returning home. Tyranny now reigns supreme in The Gambia. Tyranny,
an obvious mischief upon liberty, cannot be offered as a favor upon my
welfare.
There is no species of beings ranked between men and
God that men by nature must obey. (If there is, Jammeh certainly isn't
one of them.) All men being equal, man presides over his brethren only
by permission or by force. Jammeh rules by force. We must be careful
that our disappointments do not imbue us with the spirit of hell and
fiends. We cannot prefer a fist full of dollars (title of a Western
movie?), to the blood and dignity of men. In a democratic soceity, a
person in his wisest state, as the minority, must still submit to the
will of fools. Jammeh disagrees with that; I disagree with him. I do
not pretend to speak for Lawyer Darboe, but I hope he will not disagree
with me.
A choice between Darboe and Jammeh is therefore a choice between:
generosity of spirit and greed,
freedom and tyranny,
order and chaos,
prosperity and poverty,
good fortune and misfortune, and
ultimately, a choice between good and evil.
Morro.
Gambia-l,
Thanks to all the latest contributors. Especially to Brian (Babading),
Dr. Nyang, M. Jallow, Drammeh and Mansala, for trying to move the list
forward. I do not mean to say that people should not say what they
want, but bringing in the same things on and on again in
different "languages" is not very stimulating for many.
One of the list members who advocated the departure from the
individuallly focused discussions, said among other things that we
have more important things to focus our attention on, the coming
elections for example.
I noticed enthusiasm for the presidential candidacy of Lawyer
Ousainou Darboe. This was done while the party he is going lead was
not ready with a programme. The programme is still not send to the
net by those collecting money for him. My point is, to support a candidate or
to appeal for his/her support, one should know what he/she stands for.
I got the impression from the postings since I joined the group, that
many did not like Jawara, but had also problems to accept Jammeh. If
people did not like Jawara's system, are their any tendencies towards
a betterment of what was existing under Jawara, in any of the
party programmes?
Dr. Nyang talked about the Politics of Belly, which political party
has a programme which takes this problem seriously? To add to the
self- suuficiency in rice debate, do we have to eat rice everyday?
What has happened to our local cereals which were their before the
inception of rice?
Don't misunderstand me, it is "important" to have successful,
handsome men with "good family" as leaders but that should not stop
us from studying what they really stand for. The Presidency is the
highest office in The Gambia, I believed it deserved more attention.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
(P.S. For the english teachers am sorry for my language it's because
my daily language is Norwegian)
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 14:59:02 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96I09071.html
Message-ID: <01I9BG9H7382000TQ2@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
09 Sep 96 - Namibia-Deportation
Angolans Deported From Namibia
ONDJIVA, Angola (PANA) - The Namibian government deported about 40
illegal Angolan immigrants over the weekend, the Angolan News Agency
(ANGOP) reported Monday.
Quoting official sources in Ondjiva, capital of the southern Angolan
province of Cunene, the agency said the deportees, whose visas have
expired, were rounded up as they engaged in illegal trade in the
Namibian towns of Oshakati, Rundu and Windhoek.
The deportations occured at a time when Angola has been deporting
thousands of illegal immigrants under "Operation Cancer II" which was
launched Aug. 8.
So far, some 2,000 foreigners, mostly West Africans, have been
expelled from the mineral-rich country.
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 12:56:04 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Another new member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960910125225.14087C-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Adama Kah of George Washington University has been added to the list.
We welcome Adama and will be looking forward to his introduction and
contributions to the discussions.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 15:09:19 -0500 (CDT)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: Gambia-l <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Cc: musa jawara <JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Subject: request for membership
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960910145700.26568B-100000@castor.cc.umanitoba.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
hello everyone,
My brother Musa, wants to join the discusions on Gambia-l. Can I
please ask one of you who are responsible to kindly add his name to the
list. His address is as given above.
I also want to find out when GTTI is going to be turned into a
university and what kind of faculties is it going to have at the
beggining. I think this is a great step forward for The Gambia. Could
Tombong or any body else kindly comment on this?
Thanks very much
Alieu
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 17:10:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960910170931.20453A-100000@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 11:14:13 -0500 (EST)
From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Subject: Re: New Member
Hi,
I thrilled to be included on the mailing list. I am 19 years old and
just started classes at Wabash college in Crawfordsville, IN. I
attended Nusrat High School up to form 5 and went to form 6 at Gambia
High for one year when got an International Scholarship from Wabash.
I plan to major in economics and double minor in computer
science and French.
I think setting up this mailing list is a very good idea and an
efficient way of being current of what going on in The Gambia.
Thanks.
Ousman Gajigo
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 23:11:40 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: "Personality Politics"
Message-ID: <3FE9C974F1D@amadeus.cmi.no>
Morro,
Thank you very much for your well written reply.
I am sorry for any ambiguities in my previous posting. I was thinking
too much about the notice we got on the net about the long messages.
I will try to be as clear as possible this time.
To start with I did not say or imply in any way from my previous
posting that the "AFPRC is just as well suited or better than Lawyer
Darboe in identifying and executing belly policies". I am not in a
position to assess this, since I have not yet read AFPRC's programme.
My emphasis was that apart from scrutinizing the integrity,
(and other attributes) of the persons contesting as candidates,
we should not stop there. We should also spend time to look at what
they want to do for the Gambia and how they will go about it.
This I think we can do only by studying their party programmes and
manifestoes. (Morro,
as far as my understanding allows me, what was posted to the
net was a constitution, and not a manifesto or programme.)
I could understand the fact that Darboe and co. did not have much time,
but how would they achieve nice things like "socio-economic and
cultural development of the nation in accordance with the principles
of social justice..." The above is stipulated in the platform.
I agree with this ideals, even the late inhuman PPP had similar ideals. AFPRC,
PDOIS and others have similar ideals, my question is which of
these political parties is presenting a programme to tell us how to
achieve the ideals? If Darboe and Jammeh are going to resort to Jawara's
old recipe of "blind" privatization, and general liberalization of the economy,
then I do not see the Gambia, getting out of the problems it was in for the
past 3 decades. The latest OECD report has said that economic growth
does not necessarily lead to poverty reduction. The "trickled down
effect" is now a myth. I believe the way out of our problems is to
advocate for growth and redistribution. The policies Jawara and co.
were implementing, which I will say were inspired by "Social Darwinism", are
the most primitive ways of human coexistence. The only party so far
which have shown some decency in this direction is PDOIS.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 17:13:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960910171149.20453B-100000@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
>From dott@aed.aed.org Tue Sep 10 07:46:43 1996
Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42580;
Tue, 10 Sep 96 07:46:41 -0700
Received: from aed.aed.org (aed.aed.org [199.0.216.100]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA23055 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Tue, 10 Sep 1996 07:46:38 -0700
Received: (dott@localhost) by aed.aed.org (8.6.9/8.6.5) id KAA21604; Tue, 10 Sep 1996 10:46:35 -0400
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 10:46:35 -0400 (EDT)
From: Dana <dott@aed.aed.org>
To: Brian Hubbard <Babanding@msn.com>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia
In-Reply-To: <UPMAIL01.199609080039510106@msn.com>
Message-Id: <Pine.BSD/.3.91.960910104030.20458D-100000@aed.aed.org>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Brian! (and all Gambia-l members)
Just a brief comment, re: your posting on the Internet. As you all may
or may not be aware, there is currently an initiative by the US
Government being carried out by NASA, USAID and others to bring the
internet to Africa. It is called the Leland Initiative, and for the past
several months there has been ongoing efforts in this area in several
African countries. The idea is that to prevent further loss of African
involvement in the global system it is necessary to encourage
participation in the internet, where much future activity in such areas
as education and trade may occur. I bring it up only to point out that
there are several issues which affect the success of internet
development, including access, local phone rates, freedom of information
and so forth, which must also be considered in any discussion of bringing
the internet to Africa.
Cheers,
Dana
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 19:16:56 -0400
From: ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <3235F6E8.63EF@gardner-webb.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
My name is Alasana Demba, a senoir at Gardner-Webb University and
majoring in Computer Science. I am grateful to be introduce in the
Gambia-L. As a concern for every Gambian, we need to know what is going
on in our country. I appreciate the help of those responsible.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 20:09:39 -0400
From: ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Computer Education in The Gambia
Message-ID: <32360343.523@gardner-webb.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Dear Sir,
The introduction of computers in the class rooms of the Gambia will be
a stepping stone for a higher education. I have just been notified that
the wife of a friend of mine was suppose to go to Guiness Bissau for a
MICROSOFT-EXEL training, which I belief is too elementery for an abroad
training.
I was a victim of such, as the school I am attending starts at a higher
programming classes because of many of my classmates had BASIC
PROGRAMMING, WORD PERFECT and other elementary computer courses, I have
to make extra effort to catch up the class.
However, I suppose the elementary courses like WORD PERFECT, LOTUS 123,
EXEL and BASIC PROGRAMMING should be introduce in high schools or even
at GTTI. I understand that some of these at already being introduced at
GTTI, but most students attend college directly from high school.
As it is being said by some members, the implementation is the
question. Many high schools don't have electricity at all. The on and
off of electricity in the Gambia is still existing, which will be a
major problem. Cherish the hope to hear further development.
Thanks!
Alasana Demba.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 20:12:17 -0400
From: ademba@gardner-webb.edu (Alasana Demba)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Computer Education in the Gambia
Message-ID: <323603E1.5BBF@gardner-webb.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Brian Hubbard
Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 22:37:51 -0600
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <v01510100ae5beb643bcb@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Welcome aboard Alasana Demba. Your conribution will be very invaluable to
all of especially in your spcialty(computer science).
It is very sad to hear that a person will be sent abroad from the Gambia to
learn about the application of EXEL. This a software that one can teach
oneslf by merely reading the manual with very little tutoring. I guess due
to our limited resources and marginal computer literacy, these are some of
the things we have to endure.
I have no idea to what extent computers are utilized in the Gambia, but I
srongly support the implementation of computers in some of the major High
Schools eventhough they might not be networked. This will help them learn
basic programmings and keyboarding. It took me a lot longer to type this
short message than it should have had I had keyboarding in high school.
Numukunda(Mba)
>My name is Alasana Demba, a senoir at Gardner-Webb University and
>majoring in Computer Science. I am grateful to be introduce in the
>Gambia-L. As a concern for every Gambian, we need to know what is going
>on in our country. I appreciate the help of those responsible.
Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 08:44:06 -0400
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: request for membership
Message-ID: <960911084403_520370661@emout12.mail.aol.com>
Hi Alieu,
There are no plans to turn GTTI into a university. GTTI will be part of The
Gambia University System. Infact the present University Extension Program we
have in The Gambia is run from GTTI, MDI and The Gambia College.
St. Mary's College in Ottowa is presently overseeing the university extention
program and it is a three years Baclelor's degree program. The faculty is
presently provided by St. Mary's College and are being assissted by Gambians.
Peace
Tombong
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 22:03:53 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <199609111259.VAA23543@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l
May I take this opportunity to welcome Alassana Demba. Alassana, your
contributions to this List will be worthy. For other new members who
are yet to introduce themselves, I say we eagerly await your intros.
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 17:38:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Four held over Sierra Leone coup plot [ 34] Reuters
Message-ID: <199609112138.RAA16664@shalom.cc.columbia.edu>
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2899 clari.news.crime.misc:2558 clari.news.crime.general:3429
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Four soldiers have been
arrested in connection with Monday's attempt to overthrow Sierra
Leone's civilian government, security sources said Wednesday.
A prison spokesman said a warrant officer, a staff sergeant,
a corporal and a private were brought to Freetown's Pademba Road
prison Wednesday.
Officials said the plot to seize control of a key bridge and
kill President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah on his way to work was foiled
by senior military officers following a tip-off from a soldier
approached by the plotters.
Tejan Kabbah, who took office in March, linked the plot to
people associated with Sierra Leone's former military rulers,
but he named no one.
In the eastern town of Bo Wednesday, thousands of supporters
of Kabbah's Sierra Leone People's Party held a rally to call on
the government to pull the army back to barracks, a police
spokesman said.
Eastern towns and villages have suffered a resurgence of
armed attacks despite the current cease-fire between the
government and rebels of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF).
The police spokesman said the demonstrators complained of
harassment of civilian travelers at checkpoints, and called for
checks to weed out bogus soldiers, training for local defense
units of traditional hunters, and for checkpoints to be reduced
in number and manned by police.
Peace talks between the government and rebels who took up
arms in 1991 are stalled over a rebel demand that foreign troops
and South African mercenaries helping the army be sent home.
Government officials say Tejan Kabbah has intensified
contacts in recent weeks with RUF leader Foday Sankoh, who is in
Ivory Coast, and diplomats in Freetown expect the government to
sign a peace accord with the rebels this month.
Please, note, the University extension program currently run at home is
cordinated by St. Mary's College in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada AND
not St. Mary's College in Ottawa.
Peace.
Content-type: text/plain
Attached you will find a very ignorant plea from our Head of state;
presidential candidate, colonel Jammeh to the demise of Gambian voters. If
the only reason to vote for Jammeh is to keep foreign doctors at
home....then, I can come up with a zillion reason not to vote for the man.
This is the most pathetic reason to give in trying to woe voters in all of
Gambian political history. He got the late Semega Janneh beaten when he
promised his Kiang constituency an airport and then won! I thought I heard it
all, but this one has got to have a place in the Guinness Book of world
records. So what if the doctors leave for crying out
loud?????????????????????????????? I thought it was the same man who said
foreign aid and assistance was not needed..hmmm. It doesn't take an
exceptional brain to avoid to such elementary political mistakes, and Jammeh
is not even average. Peace BS
BANJUL, Sept 11 (Reuter) - Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, on the camp=
aign
trail two years after leading a military coup, warned voters on Wednesday=
that if they did not elect him, foreign doctors would leave the country. =
=0D
Jammeh, who retired from the army as a colonel to run in the Septembe=
r 26
elections, has already said he will poll 99 percent of the vote against h=
is
three civilian challengers. =
=0D
``I am appealing to you to give me a chance to finish my plans and
projects for the country,'' he told a rally of his Alliance for Patriotic=
Reorientation and Construction. =
=0D
``I ask you to vote for me; if not, 60 doctors who came from Cuba and=
Egypt will go back to their countries because I am their friend, and also=
projects will stop.'' =
=0D
Gambia has turned to alternative sources, notably Taiwan and Libya, t=
o
fill the gap left by Western donors who suspended development aid after t=
he
July 1994 coup. =
=0D
Jammeh lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on August 14, =
then
announced two days later that the country's three main parties would be
excluded. =
=0D
The ban covers all who served as ministers under Sir Dawda Jawara, he=
ad
of state from independence in 1965 until 1994, and excludes the former ru=
ling
People's Progressive Party, the National Convention Party and the Gambia
People's Party. =
=0D
``Be aware of former politicians who are now united to form a party. =
They
want to be elected and ruin the country's wealth. Do not give them the
chance,'' Jammeh told the rally in Gambia's North Bank Division. =
=0D
Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the corruption =
of
the former government if those responsible were allowed to resume politic=
al
careers. =
=0D
The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in the United=
States, retired from the army on August 28 to contest the presidency. =
=0D
His main challenger is Ousainou Darboe, the vice-president of Gambia'=
s
Bar Association, who has drawn strong support from followers of deposed
president Jawara. =
=0D
13:38 09-11-96
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout04.mail.aol.com.842501872--
Colonel Jammeh has forgotten that it was because of him that the Chinese
doctors have been withdrawn from the Gambia. This was the repercussion of
his desperate endorsement of his "GOD" Taiwan. Cuba, likewise is one of the
nations under great torture by the econmic sanctions imposed on them by the
west(especially th US). Anyone could be friends with these countries by
supporting their principles. I don't know what ties he has with Egypt. Does
anyone know the rationale?
Just for a short comment.
Numukunda(mba)
>Attached you will find a very ignorant plea from our Head of state;
>presidential candidate, colonel Jammeh to the demise of Gambian voters. If
>the only reason to vote for Jammeh is to keep foreign doctors at
>home....then, I can come up with a zillion reason not to vote for the man.
>This is the most pathetic reason to give in trying to woe voters in all of
>Gambian political history. He got the late Semega Janneh beaten when he
>promised his Kiang constituency an airport and then won! I thought I heard it
>all, but this one has got to have a place in the Guinness Book of world
>records. So what if the doctors leave for crying out
>loud?????????????????????????????? I thought it was the same man who said
>foreign aid and assistance was not needed..hmmm. It doesn't take an
>exceptional brain to avoid to such elementary political mistakes, and Jammeh
>is not even average. Peace BS
> BANJUL, Sept 11 (Reuter) - Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, on the campaign
>trail two years after leading a military coup, warned voters on Wednesday
>that if they did not elect him, foreign doctors would leave the country.
>
>
> Jammeh, who retired from the army as a colonel to run in the September 26
>elections, has already said he will poll 99 percent of the vote against his
>three civilian challengers.
>
>
> ``I am appealing to you to give me a chance to finish my plans and
>projects for the country,'' he told a rally of his Alliance for Patriotic
>Reorientation and Construction.
>
>
> ``I ask you to vote for me; if not, 60 doctors who came from Cuba and
>Egypt will go back to their countries because I am their friend, and also
>projects will stop.''
>
>
> Gambia has turned to alternative sources, notably Taiwan and Libya, to
>fill the gap left by Western donors who suspended development aid after the
>July 1994 coup.
>
>
> Jammeh lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on August 14, then
>announced two days later that the country's three main parties would be
>excluded.
>
>
> The ban covers all who served as ministers under Sir Dawda Jawara, head
>of state from independence in 1965 until 1994, and excludes the former ruling
>People's Progressive Party, the National Convention Party and the Gambia
>People's Party.
>
>
> ``Be aware of former politicians who are now united to form a party. They
>want to be elected and ruin the country's wealth. Do not give them the
>chance,'' Jammeh told the rally in Gambia's North Bank Division.
>
>
> Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the corruption of
>the former government if those responsible were allowed to resume political
>careers.
>
>
> The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in the United
>States, retired from the army on August 28 to contest the presidency.
>
>
> His main challenger is Ousainou Darboe, the vice-president of Gambia's
>Bar Association, who has drawn strong support from followers of deposed
>president Jawara.
>
>
>13:38 09-11-96
** PLEASE REPOST ** 9/6/96
We are writing to announce a mailing list for campus activists
interesting in challenging militarism in our society.
The list is called called CAN-PEACE (Campus Activists' Network, Peace
Activism) and already there are about 150 subscribers.
In 1996-7 CAN-PEACE will focus on a major national speaking tour to
question the justification for federal priorities in which 52 cents
of every tax dollar are used for the military. Incredibly, both
the Congress and the Clinton administration just approved increases
of $11 billion on top of $260 Billion we already spend on the
Pentagon, while claiming to be concerned about "balancing the budget!"
To expose this hypocrisy and call attention to political corruption,
we are calling this campaign "Challenge the Lie$." We hope
that it will be a participatory activity, involving not just the
traditional "peace community," but also a myriad of activists
who are motivated by the damage done by cuts in social programs.
Several national groups, listed below, have agreed to help by
providing information.
This discussion is cosponsored by national Peace Action, and facilitated
by Brad Van Guilder of Stockton State College (fac193@pollux.stockton.edu).
You are invited to subscribe; you may unsubscribe at any time.
1. TO SUBSCRIBE, send e-mail to: canet@pencil.math.missouri.edu
with a subject of "canet" whose body just says:
sub can-peace Firstname Lastname
2. TO SEND A MESSAGE to the list, you must be subscribed. E-mail it to:
can-peace@pencil.math.missouri.edu
3. TO UNSUBSCRIBE, send e-mail to: canet@pencil.math.missouri.edu
with a subject of "canet" whose body ONLY says:
unsub can-peace
4. If the volume of mail on this list becomes too large, you can always
change your subscription to a "digest" (1 big message per day) by sending
e-mail to: canet@pencil.math.missouri.edu with subject "canet" and body:
set can-peace mail digest
To undo this use "ack" in place of "digest".
To suppress mail for the summer, use "noack" in place of "digest."
5. For a list of Campus Activists' Network discussions, send email to:
canet-info@pencil.math.missouri.edu
Email contacts for "Challenge the Lie$" co-sponsors are:
Center for Campus Organizing (Dave Pai, davepai@user1.channel1.com)
Women's Action for New Directions (Susan Shaer, wand@world.std.com)
Women's Budget Project (Jane Midgley, midgley@ix.netcom.com)
National Peace Action (Van Gosse, paorgdev@igc.apc.org)
For info on the Peace Voter '96 Campaign, Please Contact:
1819 H St., NW Suite 420, Washington, DC 20006
Center for Campus Organizing * Box 748, Cambridge, MA 02142
(617) 354-9363 cco@igc.org * Rich Cowan, rcowan@lesley.edu
WASHINGTON (Reuter) - Nigerian swindlers are robbing
Americans of hundreds of millions of dollars a year, U.S.
officials said Wednesday.
``Nigerian nationals are involved in perpetrating a variety
of financial and other crimes upon U.S. citizens and businesses
from the safety of Nigeria,'' Deputy Assistant Attorney General
Mark Richard told a House International Relations Committee
hearing.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Winer said the
U.S. embassy in Lagos was inundated with requests for help from
Americans defrauded by Nigerians. ``Last year, the embassy
rescued several American citizens lured to Lagos in scams, taken
hostage and held for ransom,'' Winer said.
Richard and Winer said one of the biggest scams involved
letters sent from Nigerians claiming to be officials who had
illegally obtained government funds. They offer a percentage of
the money to those who help them launder the funds.
If the recipient responds to such a letter, he or she is
asked to send money to pay fees and other expenses involved in
the fund transfer. The officials estimated the fund transfer
fraud was costing Americans at least $250 million a year.
Sally Miller, director of the Commerce Department's Office
of Africa, urged Americans to be cautious and to check with her
office before being involved in such deals.
``We are aware of at least two incidents, one in 1991 and a
second in 1995, in which Americans who had unkowingly become
involved in a fraudulent business deal traveled to Nigeria and
were killed after refusing to put more money into the deal,''
she said.
Winer said political unrest in Nigeria may have helped
encourage criminal activities. The country has been under
military rule since 1993 when presidential elections were
annulled. Last year, author Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other
activists were executed despite worldwide pleas for clemency.
``Although there is no conclusive evidence, it is widely
believed that corruption and criminal activity, especially
global and regional financial fraud and narcotics trafficking,
are fostered by some of the Nigerian elite, some of whom have
links to ranking Nigerian government officials,'' Winer said.
U.S. Secret Service agent Michael Stenger said the special
frauds unit of the Nigerian National Police had cooperated with
U.S. officials in the recent arrest of 43 Nigerians on fraud
charges. He said the number of U.S. victims has been dropping,
in part because of publicity about the schemes.
Yahya B Darboe of Bothel, Washington which is a surburb of Seattle has now
been added to the list. Please note that this is the second Yahya Darboe
on Gambia-l. The first was Yahya N Darboe. So, if both Yahyas can add
their middle initials in their postings will be very helpful.
Omar Njie who was on the list but took some time off for vacation
is now back with us. We will be looking forward to Yahya's
introduction. Omar, you can also reintroduce yourself if you do not mind,
since the list is vastly grown during your absence. We should now have
close to 90 members and still growing. Congratulations to everyone for
spreading the word.
Thanks
Tony
Gambia-l,
I read the message from Sillah, with mixed feelings. To be honest I
was disappointed. I was in The Gambia in late 95 and early 96 (3
months). Throughout these period and before( and I believed after),
there was a Civil Education Programme, over the radio, which I meant
was relatively good. These programmes I hope have enlighten
our brothers and sisters a little more, to enable them to make prudent
political choices.
I also thought just like Sillah that these"Semega Janneh" politics
was now history. Let us hope that, it is the case. That will only be
clear after the elections.
In the PPP era politicians hardly spend much time discussing there
programmes (except PDOIS), they were busy with personality attacks. I
remember Jawara once said at a rally that people should vote for him
because he is more handsome than Dibba. I think people in the net
should start sharing there "Bantaba" views. We should not be quite
and later say "I KNEW IT". Please let us not keep quiet. I think the
level of "education" of the members of Gambia-l is very high compared
to the Gambian population at large. If we keep quiet and show this
level of apathy, at this time in our country's history then am afraid
for the consequences.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom.
Famara
On Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996, Baboucarr Sillah wrote:
> Attached you will find a very ignorant plea from our Head of state;
> presidential candidate, colonel Jammeh to the demise of Gambian voters. If
> the only reason to vote for Jammeh is to keep foreign doctors at
> home....then, I can come up with a zillion reason not to vote for the man.
> This is the most pathetic reason to give in trying to woe voters in all of
> Gambian political history.
Baboucarr, I must agree with you on this one. Here again, we see the
awesome problems that are facing the Gambia. If Jammeh could spend a
little more time examining his own conduct and shortcomings, may be he
could be a better speaker rather than talker.
Jammeh knows more than any one else, that Gambia is another welfare state
that has managed to survive only at the hands of foreign donors and aid
agencies.Gambia, or no other country country for that matter, can remain
economically stable without outside assistance.
It is up to the Gambian voters to continue to stumble through with Jammeh,
or to confront these issues. Perhaps, they will be awakened before they
find out if Jammeh is able to back his words with deeds, if ever.
Only then will they realize that with sensible planning, Gambia can
control its own destiny or at the very least, maneuver its way through
some of the obstacles.
Ragards,
Moe S. Jallow
Famara:
I would hate to give you a hard time, and I desparately want to avoid
even the appearance of giving you a hard time. But . . . well,
there you go again . . .
Morro.
Gambia-l,
I read the message from Sillah, with mixed feelings. To be honest I
was disappointed. I was in The Gambia in late 95 and early 96 (3
months). Throughout these period and before( and I believed after),
there was a Civil Education Programme, over the radio, which I meant
was relatively good. These programmes I hope have enlighten
our brothers and sisters a little more, to enable them to make prudent
political choices.
I also thought just like Sillah that these"Semega Janneh" politics
was now history. Let us hope that, it is the case. That will only be
clear after the elections.
In the PPP era politicians hardly spend much time discussing there
programmes (except PDOIS), they were busy with personality attacks. I
remember Jawara once said at a rally that people should vote for him
because he is more handsome than Dibba. I think people in the net
should start sharing there "Bantaba" views. We should not be quite
and later say "I KNEW IT". Please let us not keep quiet. I think the
level of "education" of the members of Gambia-l is very high compared
to the Gambian population at large. If we keep quiet and show this
level of apathy, at this time in our country's history then am afraid
for the consequences.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom.
Famara
Cheikh Faty has been added to the list. Cheikh is from Casamance, Senegal
and now resides in Kent, Wa, working in Seattle. We welcome him to
Gambia-l
and will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions to the
discussions.
Thanks
Tony
Thanks a lot for your message to us. I think it is dangerous and unwise
for educated Gambians to keep quiet when important issues of historical
significance are being discussed.This is the time for men and women of
Gambia in transition to share their views and to identify the pitfalls of
this transition.Though our list is certainly not a representative sample
of the Gambian population, there is the consoling fact that each one on
this list is linked to a network of Gambians and friends of Gambia from
all walks of life.Each important message shared at this electronic Bantaba
would spread widely among Gambians and friends of Gambia all over the
world.I hope I am not mistaken. But whatever is the reality, there is
still room for dialogue and meaningful ventilation of views on matters
affecting the course of Gambian history.When national issues are discussed
no man can afford to keep quiet.It should be remembered that democracy can
only be constructed when men and women of conscience use their tongues and
pens to challenge potential or actual dictators.Intellectuals may not
possess the guns that soldiers and their officers have,however, their pens
and tongues,if used in concert with the unresistible power of the
enlightened masses,could bring into reality the old saying:"The pen is
mightier than the swords." By choosing the ballot rather then the bullet,
and by resorting to the civilising power of the spoken and written word
rather than the barbarity of Gestapo tactics, the Gambian politicians and
their supporters may be able to spare the land of the ills of neighboring
countries.
On Thu, 12 Sep 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:
> Gambia-l,
>
> I read the message from Sillah, with mixed feelings. To be honest I
> was disappointed. I was in The Gambia in late 95 and early 96 (3
> months). Throughout these period and before( and I believed after),
> there was a Civil Education Programme, over the radio, which I meant
> was relatively good. These programmes I hope have enlighten
> our brothers and sisters a little more, to enable them to make prudent
> political choices.
> I also thought just like Sillah that these"Semega Janneh" politics
> was now history. Let us hope that, it is the case. That will only be
> clear after the elections.
> In the PPP era politicians hardly spend much time discussing there
> programmes (except PDOIS), they were busy with personality attacks. I
> remember Jawara once said at a rally that people should vote for him
> because he is more handsome than Dibba. I think people in the net
> should start sharing there "Bantaba" views. We should not be quite
> and later say "I KNEW IT". Please let us not keep quiet. I think the
> level of "education" of the members of Gambia-l is very high compared
> to the Gambian population at large. If we keep quiet and show this
> level of apathy, at this time in our country's history then am afraid
> for the consequences.
> I will stop here for now.
> Shalom.
> Famara
>
>
Well,
`Those who seek equity must do so with clean hands'--a common Law
quotation. While I do not endorse the activities of such Nigerians
or any other people, the victims must share in the blame. Why deal
with a `dubious' man in the first place?
Lamin Drammeh.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:
> Thanks a lot for your message to us. I think it is dangerous and unwise
> for educated Gambians to keep quiet when important issues of historical
> significance are being discussed.This is the time for men and women of
> Gambia in transition to share their views and to identify the pitfalls of
> this transition.
Dr. Nyang, it is not only "dangerous and unwise ....to keep quiet", but it
also underscores the shallowness and sparseness of leadership in the Gambia.
I am extremely horrified at how silent and obedient so many Gambians are
on the Gambia-L list. If Gambia is to develop, we must re-examine our
consciences and understand and accept the unique history and circumstances
of the Gambian people.
To make use of the education we have achieved, we must be honest and
realize that the Gambian population could not become freer and better off
without the right to choose. We should not give in easily to any individual
who will suppress the will of our country and destroy our democratic
institution. We must all contribute to the on-going discussions if we are
to successfully defeat the suppression of individual rights and the
dismemberment of our democratic institution in our beloved country.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, Ga 30092
Fellas
Let me once again welcome all of our new members and herald the growth in
our Cyber family.
well, D-Day is finally approaching in our nation and Gambians will soon
make an important political choice. While it has at times been
chaotic, uncertain and down right gloom, we have managed our shelves
through those crises. But I say we now focus on this approaching decision.
The choice that Gambians have to make in this coming election is whether
to elect a military junta and thus endorse the idea of militarism and
jungle politics in our nation's political culture; or to choose a long
standing civilian and send the message to the military establishment that
Gambians do not want to emulate a "Nigerian Style" political culture.
I would like to call upon all the list members to help fashion the choice
above. I certainly understand that there is not a clear consensus on a
candidate on this List and not many of us have registered to vote, but
let us call our family members and friends at home and to quote our Yankee
friends "Rock the Vote".
Good Day
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 08:51:08 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: "Political Ignorantum"
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960913082516.4053A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
This is just to add my voice and support to the postings of Famara, Dr
Nyang and Modou in reference for the need for more participation from
other list members in the discussions of events in The Gambia. The last
few weeks witnessed a phenomenal growth in membership of Gambia-l, but yet
the number of postings does not correlate the size of the list in light of
the fact that we have now about 90 members. I am well aware of the fact
that it quite easy and tempting to be a lurker ( just reading without
participation ) in listservs since I have been guilty of that practice in
some of my other listservs. It is only through active dialogue that we can
form consensus that will influence policies in
our country. So, I am urging and appealing to everybody besides just the
current active participants to be more active in the discussions. Do not
worry that your views might not meet the approval of everyone, while
alienating others. That is part of life and the democratic process. We can
never please everyone.
Thanks
Tony
Hi folks,
As some of you can glean from news reports, it increasingly looks
like Jammeh would lose a free and fair elections. His biggest mistake was
to ban all the seemingly viable politicians in the country hence making
bedfellows of people who ordinarily would not be in the same room. It is
in decisions like these and in his economic "policy" that Jammeh's lack of
preparation for the job becomes glaringly apparent.
The question now becomes "what after the elections ?" . If Jammeh
despite all odds wins, The Gambia becomes a pariah as the Commomnwealth
has threatened that it would not recognize the elections. If Darboe wins,
we have the specter of militarism to worry about. A case in point is
Sierra Leone where the elected civilian Kabba has barely finished moving
into the State House and there has already been an attempted coup. What
can be the rationale here for a coup ?
I urge all Gambians who are sending money to the various
candidates to urge them to dismantle the GNA. The GNA has become an
expensive security risk that we can do without. Like Haiti, The Gambia
will need the support of third countries for its security needs.
On other issues, I think there has been a disturbing trend in the
list where members feel the need to apologize for long articles. If I
remember correctly, the impetus for all that was one member complaining
that he did not like to read long articles. Lest this becomes a
debate-stifler, I urge members to realize that the complaint was just one
member expressing his opinion and is not an "official" policy.
On the Saidy issue, I think Mr. Saidy must be commended for taking
all this in stride. What he did not miss was that people were commenting
on his behavior for the same reason that AP and Reuters did: he is a
public official. The era of blind and unquestioned respect for
public officials is over as evidenced by the scandals following Clinton.
-Abdou.
Gambia-l:
Well, here is the thing . . . We seem to be talking out of both
sides our mouths. If our condemnation of the AFPRC is to be
effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise
them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"
choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being
"quiet" in this debate. What critics of the silent list members
seem to do much too often, is state a desire for change to a
civilian govt., preferrably not Jammeh, but then hurry to sheild
their backs by showering Jammeh with praise.
There is a split in this stance that makes me uneasy. There is
something hypocritical about it. We can only encourage people to
speak by the clarity of our condemnations, the purity of our
motives, and the fearlessness of our stance. We all have families.
Moreover, I seem to recall a spy amongst us; an incompetent one, but
nonetheless a spy. So, be a little easy on our silent members . . .
About PDOIS: I will not bash PDOIS. At least it stands in opposition
to Jammeh. I will say this though, one cannot haul in a whale with a
shoe string . . . (PDOIS is too small to do the trick.)
Morro.
------------------------------
It's good to be back on the list.
Well, I'm from Mbollet Ba, Lower Niumi. I went to high schools in Nusrat (O'Levels) and St.
Augustine's (A'Levels '89). I worked with the Accountant General's Department briefly
('89-91) before coming to the U.S.
I went to college in Berea College, Kentucky where I graduated with an undergraduate
degree in accounting.
I'm currently working on an MBA here at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe. I
expect to graduate in May '97.
------------------------------
Omar,
Welcome on board once again.
Yaya
------------------------------
Welcome Omar,
You must be one my former classmates at the 6th Form. If yes tell me
and I will send you a private mail.
Famara.
------------------------------
Gambia-l,
Morro,
I know you would not take this so personal.
You the talked about
".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be
> effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise
> them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"
> choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being
> "quiet" in this debate."
I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our
discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than
that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one
can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was
rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the
people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was
very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime
was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they
do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.
Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".
Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".
If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".
Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship
regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not
discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for
the bigger roles in the future.
Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were
drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or
"BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a
nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many
different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of
drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add
that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.
I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a
spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us
condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what
ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance
contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.
I think you should find another explanation.
May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.
To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is
an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some
communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to
perform their human right of expression.
About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How
can we know that you Morro are not a spy??
I think I will stop here for now.
Have a pleasant weekend everybody.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Hi Gambia-l,
I belive that PDOIS is the only alternative to both APRC and
UDP although they are small acording the news from Reuters
we get here on the list.
Gambians should not vote on the basis of personalities and sentiments
but on the basis of careful evaluation of the programmes and
potentiallities of parties and candidates.
I have only seen the constitution of the UDP and therefore, cannot
judge what their intentions are.
I wonder how many have been thinking about that if Jammeh is
defeated in this coming elections, we risk having an elected
President who will not be able to assume office until after the
National Assembly elections. The reason for this is that the
provisions of the constitution establish a National Assembly to check
the executive branch of the government.
Therefore, the executive cannot assume office without the legislature
being in place.
THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE SWORN IN BY THE NATIONAL
ASSEMBLY!
It would be very absurd to have an elected President on the sideline
while an unelected head of state rules by decrees until the National
Assembly elections.
Could it be that one of the reasons of Jammeh promoting himself to
colonel before resigning from the GNA is that, he will get a higher
retirement benefit than as a captain?
Peace!
Momodou Camara
(P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)
Momodou Camara send the following message about Pappa Jeng's books
sometime in July. I don't know if any of you have already ordered.
I already read two of the books and I have talked to reasonable
people who read all the books. I believe the books are worth reading.
Mr. Jeng read Law and Economics in Ghana. He worked in the civil
service for many years. He was one of the innocent detainees after
the 31 July Coup. He writes in a simple and understandable language.
His work is also well researched. There is a lot of social, economic
and political history in his work, and it is written in a novel form.
Mr. Jeng was one of our guest speakers during our Gambian Cultural
Week.
I will be coming to the New York & Washington, I will bring with me 5
copies of each book. Those interested can either get in touch with me now,
or call me in NY 17/09 - 25/09, at THE NEW YORKER HOTEL, 481 8th
Avenue, Telephone 1 212 244 0719 or in Maryland 26/09 - 01/10 ,
telephone 3015886753. You are also welcome to call me for a chat.
Have a nice weekend.
Shalom,
Famara.
> Hi Gambia-l!
> Here are some books by a Gambian author Papa Jeng-for sale.
> 1. The SeneGambian woman
> 2. Development aid
> 3. Detained at H. E. the President's Pleasure
> 4. A catalogue of errors
> The books cost $12 per copy (postage and packing inclusive) and if you buy
>
> all four books you pay only $45.
> Please send me an e-mail if you are interested.
> Regards
> Momodou Camara
Famara:
That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a
concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather
that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea
that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a
dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).
I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus
no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not
so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with
mine.
When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people
(and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot
list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No
wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was
extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a
sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of
attack on contributors diminishes their interest.
How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when
we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,
when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife
beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write
a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with
persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I
feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.
That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let
it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear
over a grizzly any day.
Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,
never personal.)
Morro.
Gambia-l,
Morro,
I know you would not take this so personal.
You the talked about
".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be
> effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise
> them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"
> choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being
> "quiet" in this debate."
I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our
discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than
that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one
can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was
rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the
people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was
very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime
was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they
do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.
Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".
Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".
If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".
Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship
regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not
discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for
the bigger roles in the future.
Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were
drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or
"BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a
nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many
different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of
drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add
that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.
I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a
spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us
condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what
ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance
contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.
I think you should find another explanation.
May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.
To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is
an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some
communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to
perform their human right of expression.
About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How
can we know that you Morro are not a spy??
I think I will stop here for now.
Have a pleasant weekend everybody.
Shalom,
Famara.
Camara,
Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed
in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.
Why you guys are reminding us of personalities and sentiments is beyond my
reasoning. Some of us have consistently oppose militarism. Others spent their
time and energy criticizing the former regime and claim that in as much as
they too don't like military rule, in our case they fully supported the
overthrow as the only means available. I am yet to hear from those individuals
which party they support. Morro dealt with the obstacles and constraints UDP
had to tackle since its inception. Please try to understand that this party
was registered virtually a week ago, they only have less than 3 weeks of
campaigning. As if these are not enough obstacles, they were banned from using
McCarthy square and they now cannot even hire GPTC buses. On top of all these
their supporters are constantly been harrassed and detained. Read Lawyer
Darbo interview on the Point newspaper.
I also invite you to find out the summoning of heads of departments to state
house and what they were obliged to do.
But despite all these UDP have the
best possible chance of defeating 'military turncoat civilians'. The spontaneous
crowd conservatively estimated at 70,000 which assembled at Brikama as oppose
to A(F)PRC 40,000 during their first rally is prove of that.( I guess that
answers Tony's ? on pre-election poll) If we are serious of doing away with
militarism we should also look who has the best chance. UDP's draws its
support from all the banned political parties. At least what the ban did was
to bring those supporters together.
Your last point as to what happens when A(F)PRC is defeated really struck me,
i must admit. All i can say to that, i concur with you on the absurdity of it
all. I think its outrageous and ridiculous. One thing is for certain the will
of the people will eventually prevail no matter how long it takes.
Lang
>
> Hi Gambia-l,
>
> I belive that PDOIS is the only alternative to both APRC and
> UDP although they are small acording the news from Reuters
> we get here on the list.
> Gambians should not vote on the basis of personalities and sentiments
> but on the basis of careful evaluation of the programmes and
> potentiallities of parties and candidates.
> I have only seen the constitution of the UDP and therefore, cannot
> judge what their intentions are.
>
>
> I wonder how many have been thinking about that if Jammeh is
> defeated in this coming elections, we risk having an elected
> President who will not be able to assume office until after the
> National Assembly elections. The reason for this is that the
> provisions of the constitution establish a National Assembly to check
> the executive branch of the government.
> Therefore, the executive cannot assume office without the legislature
> being in place.
> THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE SWORN IN BY THE NATIONAL
> ASSEMBLY!
> It would be very absurd to have an elected President on the sideline
> while an unelected head of state rules by decrees until the National
> Assembly elections.
>
>
> Could it be that one of the reasons of Jammeh promoting himself to
> colonel before resigning from the GNA is that, he will get a higher
> retirement benefit than as a captain?
>
> Peace!
> Momodou Camara
>
> (P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)
>
>
> Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed
> in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.
You cannot make me believe that PDOIS policies have been tried, in
other countries and failed. PDOIS is not copying their policies from
any foriegn country but conditions and facts based on the Gambian
situation. Their leadership have shown that they are dedicated to work
for the enlightenment of the Gambian people and I am sure they will
continue as they did and are still doing.
I am not an official member of PDOIS so I speak only form my own
observation and I believe action speaks louder than words.
Socialism has not yet failed here in Scandinavia!
I am not saying one should transfer that to the Gambia because there are different
circumstances.
Peace!
Momodou Camara
Modou,
PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian
citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the
election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and
failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the
average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position
deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an
Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political
party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line
is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well
they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far
from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another
defination of the "politics of the belly."
------------------------------
/* Following was rejected by the server. The writer is Oumar Ndongo. */
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Testing.
I arrived safely.I am surprised by Yayah Jammeh's popularity with
the Senegalese populace.His latest TV interview was put twice and
people seem to be very appreciative.I need to get more informed
opinions to report back to you.I'll get back to you shortly.To
Sarjo Bojang,I'll call your Grandma as soon as possible.I miss
Morro's postings.
Oumar.
Hej List Members
Thank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.
Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.
After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friend
of mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I should
not travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrival
at the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets on
Gambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from going
to Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had I
followed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even in
the wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now my
question is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would have
gone if it was under military rule?.
I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for people
to understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellings
etc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.
Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.
The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especially
new members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far in
attacking some one`s personal views.
Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only the
discussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.
There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,
one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.
Thank you very much.
> Modou,
> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian
> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the
> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and
> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the
> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position
> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an
> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political
> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line
> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well
> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far
> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another
> defination of the "politics of the belly."
>
I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for the average
Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too ahead of the
thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaign programme
proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English for all
ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they have no chance
to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are the ones we need
in the Gambia to govern our country.
You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that " its good to
be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good things about your
UDP.
I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, the X.ministers,
and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning for UDP. This
is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is it going to
be another type of Jawara government.
I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money from people to
support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell us whats going
on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lot to tell us.
So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.
Morro,( Gambia-l)
Thanks for the welcome to the US. Welcome to all the new members, and
thanks to all of you for your contributions.
I am not going to respond to the whole message, most of the things
like wife beating, personal attacks, and so on am not wasting time on. I think
they have been treated fairly well. One thing I want to stand by is
the statement that " systems produce people". You have a point when
you said that people produce their systems. But remember, these people
who are already produced by the existing system, have undergone the
process socialisation. The norms and values of the society are
internalised by these people, and this is what maintains the system.
The norms and values are legitimised by the institutions like
schools, churches and mosques etc. we have around us.
If you are telling me that the people produce the system then you are
quiet right, but remember they producing a system they are expected
to reproduce. There can be a gradual change in values and norms but
these takes a long time.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
> Famara:
>
> That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a
> concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather
> that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea
> that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a
> dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).
>
> I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus
> no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not
> so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with
> mine.
>
> When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people
> (and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot
> list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No
> wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was
> extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a
> sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of
> attack on contributors diminishes their interest.
>
> How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when
> we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,
> when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife
> beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write
> a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with
> persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I
> feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.
> That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let
> it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear
> over a grizzly any day.
>
> Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,
> never personal.)
>
> Morro.
