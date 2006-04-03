Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9609C - Digest 33 New Topic Reply to Topic

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:50:50



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by

2) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by Numukunda Darboe <

3) Mudslinging

by mafy <

4) cnet clip, Four candidates in race for Gambia's p [ 43] Reuter / Pap Saine

by

5) Visitor to the Gambia List

by "N. Van Hooser & J. Jakim" <

6) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by Sulayman Nyang <

7) Re: Internet in The Gambia

by Sulayman Nyang <

8) Re: Internet in The Gambia

by Sulayman Nyang <

9) Re: Tombong's Credibility

by

10) Re: Internet in The Gambia

by

11) Timely response

by "Brian Hubbard" <

12) need for Mandinka tutor

by Ylva Hernlund <

13) A word on Netiquette!!!

by

14) Re: # of primary schools.

by mostafa jersey marong <

15) New Member

by "A. Loum" <

16) "Personality Politics"

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

17) cnet clip, Sierra Leone coup plot foiled, soldier [ 44] Reuter / Allieu Kama

by

18) Gambian military ruler starts election campaign (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

19) new members

by ABDOU <

20) "Personality Politics"

by <

21) 96I09071.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

22) Another new member

by "A. Loum" <

23) request for membership

by Alieu Jawara <

24) Re: New Member (fwd)

by ABDOU <

25) Re: "Personality Politics"

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

26) Re: Internet in The Gambia (fwd)

by ABDOU <

27) INTRODUCTION

by

28) Computer Education in The Gambia

by

29) Computer Education in the Gambia

by

30) Re: INTRODUCTION

by Numukunda Darboe <

31) Re: request for membership

by

32) Re: INTRODUCTION

by

33) cnet clip, Four held over Sierra Leone coup plot [ 34] Reuters

by

34) Re: request for membership

by

35) "Political Ignorantum"

by

36) Re: "Political Ignorantum"

by

37) [

by

38) cnet clip, Nigerian swindlers reportedly robbing [ 46] Reuter / Robert Gree

by

39) New Members

by "A. Loum" <

40) Re: "Political Ignorantum"

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

41) Re: "Political Ignorantum"

by

42)

by <

43) New member

by "A. Loum" <

44) Re: "Political Ignorantum"

by Sulayman Nyang <

45) Re: cnet clip, Nigerian swindlers reportedly robbing [ 46] Reuter / Robert Gree

by

46) Re: Dr. Nyang's message

by

47) Re: "DECISION TIME"

by Yaya Jallow <

48) Re: "Political Ignorantum"

by "A. Loum" <

49) post-elections Gambia

by ABDOU <

50) On the issue of silience . . .

by <

51) Re: New Members

by

52) Re: New Members

by Yaya Jallow <

53) Re: New Members

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

54) Re: On the issue of silience . . .

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

55) Re: post-elections Gambia

by

56) Re: Books by Papa Jeng

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

57) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by <

58) Re: On the issue of silience . . -Reply

by Cheikh Faty <

59) Re: post-elections Gambia

by L Konteh <

60) Re: post-elections Gambia

by

61) Re: post-elections Gambia

by

62) Re: elections (fwd)

by ABDOU <

63) Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

by

64) Re: post-elections Gambia

by

65) Re: On the issue of silience . .

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 09:07:13 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <



Hi comrade,

I believe the Gambia on line is forum for desency and open discussions that

will benefit the Gambians and the community at large and not talk about

people beating their wivies

and fighting with with each other. I voice my openion not because I know

Tombong, but because of what I believe in. If some one has a history that

is not favorable to you, I don't think that has anything to do with his

respresenting the Gambia. It is up to the individual or group that asked

for his service. Once again, I do not think that the Gambia on line was the

forum to discuss about his credibility. As a decent individual, I am sorry

to anyone who felt offended by my vocabulary.



Mansala.











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 09:49:32 -0600

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <v01510101ae5897ee897f@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mansala,



you wrote: "I don't think that has anything to do with his

>respresenting the Gambia. It is up to the individual or group that asked

>for his service".



By the way I don't think you comprehend the bases of your argument . Who

are those individuals or group as you called? Don't you think they are you

and I and most importantly the

Gambians at large? Please next time have some grounds before attacking

anyones comment on the net. I personally did not get offended by your

volgarity, but I believe it is disrespectful to other list members.

Peace.



Numukunda









>Hi comrade,

>I believe the Gambia on line is forum for desency and open discussions that

>will benefit the Gambians and the community at large and not talk about

>people beating their wivies

>and fighting with with each other. I voice my openion not because I know

>Tombong, but because of what I believe in. If some one has a history that

>is not favorable to you, I don't think that has anything to do with his

>respresenting the Gambia. It is up to the individual or group that asked

>for his service. Once again, I do not think that the Gambia on line was the

>forum to discuss about his credibility. As a decent individual, I am sorry

>to anyone who felt offended by my vocabulary.

>

>Mansala.







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Sep 1996 14:57:04 -0700

From: mafy <

To:

Subject: Mudslinging

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l



Greetings from Hotlanta. It has been a busy month for me

because of a condensed trimester due to the Olympics. Thumbs up

to all of you for keeping the fire burning. However, I would like

to urge all list members to direct all personal mail to the

person's e-mail rather than mailing it to everybody. I'm not amused

reading about personal mudslinging. It is not prudent politics to

engage in vilification.



Oh! What happened to collecting money for candidates in the

upcoming elections--Ha Ha Ha. I'd like to contribute, but for the

right candidate and to the right bank account. This might be bitter

news to most list members, but it has come to the incontrovertible

conclusion that the APRC will win a fair and monitored election.

Sounds G-R-E-A-T to me.



(Peace to all Brethren)

Mafy aka Manlafy

(DeVry Institute of Technology)



PS >>>>> Welcome onboard Habib >>>>>> and all new members >>>>>>>>>>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 18:27:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Four candidates in race for Gambia's p [ 43] Reuter / Pap Saine

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Four candidates in race for Gambia's presidency

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 43

Date: Sun, 8 Sep 1996 7:30:05 PDT

Expires: Sun, 15 Sep 1996 7:30:05 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 385/0; Id: a0551; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-08-N.A; Ver: 2/1

Approved:





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Tiny Gambia launches into a

presidential election campaign Monday with military coup leader

Yahya Jammeh, a U.S.-trained army colonel who is now a civilian,

confidently predicting victory against three other candidates.

The campaign marks the effective return of party politics to

the West African tourist haven for the first time since Jammeh

and a group of young army officers toppled civilian president

Sir Dawda Jawara in July 1994, accusing him of corruption.

``I am optimistic I will win the forthcoming elections on

Sept. 26 by 99 percent and one percent will go to charity for my

opponents,'' Jammeh, 31, told reporters after filing his

nomination papers Thursday.

Diplomats and other commentators say that with mainstream

politicians who served under Jawara banned from elections, the

contest is likely to turn into a showdown between Jammeh and

lawyer Ousainou Darboe.

Darboe, vice-president of Gambia's Bar Association and

leader of the newly formed United Democratic Party (UDP), has

demanded a transitional government to run the poll.

``We want everything done according to law .... We should

have an interim civil government,'' Darboe, 48, said after

filing his own nomination papers, trailed by hundreds of

supporters.

Jammeh will run for the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation

and Construction, a party he formed with his

military associates.

The other contenders are Sidia Jatta of the small People's

Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism, who

stood against Jawara in 1992, and hotel manager Amath Bah.

Gambia, a former British colony of one million people, runs

inland from the Atlantic along a river from which it takes its

name. It is surrounded by francophone Senegal.

A largely Muslim nation, it traditionally depends on

tourism, farming and aid to keep its economy afloat. Western

donors condemned the 1994 coup and pressed Jammeh to speed the

transition to civilian rule. The military government lifted a

two-year ban on poliics Aug. 14.

Jammeh, a devout Muslim, resigned from the army along with

four associates in his provisional ruling council Aug. 28.

Military sources said he had been promoted to colonel and

would remain commander-in-chief of the 800-strong armed forces.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Sep 1996 21:15:06 +0000

From: "N. Van Hooser & J. Jakim" <

To: Gambia List <

Subject: Visitor to the Gambia List

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello all,



Sorry neither I nor my partner (Janine Jakim - Peace Corps

in Gambia 91-94) have introduced ourselves formally yet.

It's the beginning of the school year and, as teachers, we

find it very hectic right now. However, a friend from the

Gambia is visiting and is certainly in a position to

contribute to the on-going discussions. The following is

from Mr. Ousainou Baldeh of New York.



Nathan Van Hooser

**********************************************************



I cannot agree more with Malanding S. Jaiteh's reply to this

list for some words of caution. I sincerely believe that

Mr. Saidy is out of touch with the realities on the ground

in Gambia, or maybe he is being spoon-fed and that he is

taking all of it lock, stock, and barrel and in turn feeding

it to this list.



For instance, Mr. Saidy refers to the Junior Secondary

Schools as listed in his reply to Malanding as High Schools.

These are not High Schools, my brother, but JUNIOR SECONDARY

Schools. I don't blame you for assuming they are High

Schools because you are not the only one caught up in this

apparent confusion. The whole New Education policy is

confusing to most Gambians including teachers, some policy

makers and, of course, parents and students alike.



For your information, all those so called High Schools

listed for the URD, ie. Nyakoi, Julangel, and Fatoto are not

AFPRC funded. These are funded by the EDF's (European

Development Fund) 100 million Dalasi URDIP programme. Of

course what we have here is a situation of "winner take

all", ie. since this is an AFPRC era, then they take the

credit for building these schools. (By the way, Nyakoi is

not in Sandu District but in Wuli. Get your facts stright

and try and put your act together so that you will not end

up on the dark side of our nation's history.)



Furthermore, there is now not a signle High School in the

whole of the URD. The only one there before the advent of

the AFPRC, namely Nasir Ahmadiyya Muslim High in Basse, has

now been down graded to a Junior Secondary High School

(whatever that means now!)



Anyway, the bottom line for the average parent is

affordability, not accessibility. At this point in time,

there are many parents who could not settle their children's

school bills, especially those parents who have more than

one child in school. Tombong, you know you are

contradicting the AFPRC's newly implemented New Education

policy when you talk about those computers of yours. For

the new educaiton policy calls for basic education for all,

ie. Quantity NOT Quality! Otherwise, what does "basic

education" mean?



I think we should first get quality primary school teachers,

quality primary schools, quality Junior Secondary/ Middle

Schools, quality High Schools, and then, and only then, your

so called Expanded University Programme. If we do that then

perhaps your computers will be based on a solid foundation.



No hard feelings. Thanks.



Ousainou Baldeh





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 01:18:10 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960909010729.6012A-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From:Sulayman S. Nyang (



I am writing to make a brief contribution to the discussion on Mr. Tombong

Saidy.I think it is time that we put an end to the discussion. The man was

appointed to serve the Gambians in this part of the Atlantic.

Unfortunately,because of a series of events in his life and in the

execution of his duties as a diplomat from the Gambia, he is no longer

here in Washington,D.C. Some of you in the Gambia 1 list have contested

his role and activities on behalf of the AFPRC.This is understandable and

no Gambian can deny you such rights to challenge the opinions of any

Gambian official.A genuine democratic society must have room for all

citizens to register their opinions.Neither Tombong nor President Jammeh

can deny this.What needs to be done is to let Mr. Saidy do his job in

London without our interference. He is no longer in the Americas.If for

some of us Tombong was the whipping boy for the AFPRC,then I would say

that we no longer have Tombong to kick around.Let us more on to more

substantive issues.The elections and the future of the Gambia should be

focal points of our discussion. To do this responsibly and with great

dignity,let us learn to speak the language of mutual respect.Where ideas

are paramount no man is important.Let it stay there.



On Sat, 7 Sep 1996



> My dear Gambian brother. let us not get away from what the Gambian forum was

> formed for. Sharing valuable information and enlightening each other about

> the situation in the Gambian. Who the hell are you to attack Someone's

> credibility. How credible are. If Tombong have committed a crime and was

> about to be deported to the Gambia, this is not the forum for that. I

> believe that you are decent Gambian person. Attacking people personally on

> the inter net is not what Gambians are known for. If you want to discuss

> this further, Give me a call a (206) 925-8584 .

>

>

> Yours

> Mansala.

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 01:55:16 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960909014138.6012C-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

I am pleased to respond to the questions raised our friend.His questions

are timely and relevant to the discussion about the future of the Gambia.

Any Gambian or a friend of the Gambia knows that this land is limited in

geographic size but it has great human potentials.Evidence of this is the

growing list of members on our internet list.Technology is here to stay

and African underdevelopment is largely the result of her lack of

scientific and technological knowhow.Introducing any technology which

brings out the human potentials of the Gambians is in my view

commendable.Those who run the affairs of state must recognise the

priorities of their people. In the case of the Gambia, the first order of

priority is the politics of the belly.Any technology that addresses this

issue dserves immediate attention.Any technological breakthrough that

facilitates this trend of development must be pursued by the planners of

the society. educators with competence in this field of study must not

only address the politics of the belly,but they must also pay attention

to the cultural subtleties of the society concerned.In the Gambia the

people have embraced Islamic,Christian and traditional African values.With

respect to sharing food the culture recommends that you offer your guests

whatever you have.Technology is meaningful to people of such cultural

background when it facilitates the concept of teranga.this is tosay, the

average Gambian would like his or guest to leave their home well fed and

well pleased. The proper and effective use of appropiate technology can

help bring this about.The internet could be considered seriously bu

responsible and culturally sensitive planners only in so far as it opens

the golden gates of relevant i q



On Sun, 8 Sep 1996, Brian Hubbard wrote:



> Gambia-l members,

>

> I realize that a great deal has been said recently about the possibility of

> internet in The Gambia. A great deal more has been directed towards certain

> members that apparently have lost some credibility. I don't want to ally

> myself with anyone in particular but I do want to make a comment about

> technological advances in Africa. I would also like to pose some questions

> that will not be rhetorical in nature. I would indeed like to hear some

> responses.

>

> Tombong has made some statements about computers being shipped to The Gambia

> and I have been keeping abreast of events there as to how the internet

> initiative will be structured. I would agree with some of you that there are

> certain development priorities that need to be addressed before such grand

> plans can be erected, but I also believe that the introduction of technology

> to Gambian classrooms opens a new and valuable door to education. There are

> major priorities to be met before something as grand as internet access can be

> a reality. For starters-a constant flow of electricity. When I left The

> Gambia in 95' there was rarely a week that would not have some major

> interruption in the electrical current entering my house in the Kombo. There

> was no electricity in my village. The scheme of things demand certain

> structures to be in place before dreams become a reality. All the same, the

> idea of bringing technology-distance education, multimedia, CBT-to The Gambia

> is a wonderful idea. One of my goals as a friend of The Gambia is to return

> and teach again if I am welcome. I believe The Gambia and the rest of Africa

> are way behind in the information/communication explosion that most all of us

> are obviously participating in here. The advent of cheaper and more available

> technologies allows for technological development to take place. My first

> question is this: Do the list members believe that increased technology and

> communication in The Gambia will marginalize the country more? Many theorists

> believe that development has done this already and that computer

> communications and technology will only add to this problem. What are your

> views? As an educational technologists I see wonderful merits to the

> introduction of technology to The Gambia, but I would not want to see the

> technology adversely affect the country. I think emerging communication

> technologies allow everyone to participate in the global market.

>

> Certainly the internet is designed for ease of use and there are thousands of

> educational advantages to be gained from using the internet. Do members think

> that the computer literacy in the country and the available educational

> personnel are adequate for such an effort to be successful? What do you

> think the priorities are for computer and communication education? Should

> students learn integrated software packages--spreadsheets, word-processing,

> database, draw&Paint programs-before launching on to the internet. What about

> basic keyboard skills and simple operation. I am quite interested in the

> responses. This is the focus of a lot of my research as I work on my masters

> degree.

>

> Please feel free to make other comments that I didn't address. I am quite

> interested in this topic.

>

> Brian Hubbard AKA Babanding

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 02:11:24 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960909015547.6038A-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



To continue from where I left off, let me remind my colelagues and friends

on this list that since the colonial days when Governor Hilary Blood made

his announcement in the Gambia colonial liegislature in 1944,the Gambian

peole have continued to hear their rulers that the country would be

slef-sufficient in rice.Rather than developing self-sufficiency in rice

and other foodstuff, the politics of the belly has continued to haunt the

leadership. Technological relevance and scientific competence must the key

words for any new regime in Banjul.Gambian classrooms can make use of

computers.What they cannot guarantee is the steady flow of

electrivity.Wide scale use of computers will become a reality only when

rural electrification programs are successfully implemented in the

country.There is enough sunlight to make this possible.The late Cheikh

Anta Diop of Senegal proposed this route to African countries.Whether the

leaders of a future Gambia will pay seriously attention to the politics of

the belly by making a sensible use of appropiate technology in the

classroom and in all areas of life.Gambians are very adaptable

people.Evidences for this statement can be gleaned from the numbers of

Gambians who have studied from various parts of the world.These persons

can speak various European and Asian languages.Computer literacy would be

just another language added to the growing list of languages already

mastered by these children of Sani Metenreng and Metta Kobo.

I hope I have contributed to the discussion on technology

and its uses in the Gambian context.All that the Gambians and their

friends overseas must realise that this is a small chunk of the African

and global system,but its human resources could benefit not only this tiny

portion of Africa but the global community.Technology is the great

magnifier and Gambians could magnify themselves in the mirror of human

achievements if they appropiate such a new technology at an early age.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 03:10:33 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tombong's Credibility

Message-ID: <



Dr.Nyang, in as much as I agree with you to put the Tombong credibility issue

to rest (since it doesn't seem to end), you and I will disagree on how to end

it.It is important that we allow those who don't share his views to express

themselves each time he addresses an issue.Clearly, we can't separate the

message from the messenger.I don't want to talk about the circumstances

leading to his departure, but with all respect sir, it really doesn't matter

where and under what capacity he serves our country at present. Tombong may

not be in the U.S., but he is doing the exact same things he did whilst in

Washington i.e. selling A.F.P.R.C." programmes" in an attempt to gain more

recognition from donor countries and support from Gambians abroad.

If he chooses to use Gambia -I as an avenue to lecture Gambians abroad on the

"developments" in Gambia, then you can expect list members to challenge him.



Musa Kebba Jawara.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 23:27:01 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Dr. Nyang's points are succint and well articulated. I cannot agree

with him more. By the way, just as he said, I think we should forget

about this Tombong issue for now. Not only has numerous members

expressed their opinions on his posting, but I also think we are

beginning to waste valuable energy that could otherwise be used to

discuss some other important issues. Let us bury the hatchet! I

think we have all learnt our lessons.



Although I agree much with Dr. Nyang, there were times when he left me

perplexed as to exactly what he was driving at. Does he mean to say

that the quest for food self-sufficiency must be carried out in tandem

with Internet introduction in the Gambia? While I accept the

principle of introducing computers to all offices and schools in our

little paradise, we must avoid the past mistakes of misplaced

priorities. Of course as a student of Economics(at least up to 1995),

I cannot help but borrow from the country's empirical economic data.

A close perusal of our economy's structure glaringly indicates a

horrific imbalance-- an imbalance which favours the service sector

against Agriculture and Manufacturing combined. A situation which is

today typical of developed countries but looks ugly for LDCs. Even

today, our economic policies tend to favour activities like tourism,

petty trading, banking etc; activities that lack the necessary

`linkage effects' to bring about development in manufacturing and

agriculture. Consequently, we have found ourselves at the mercy of

a sector that is highly volatile and hardly controllable by our

policy planners. We are over-reliant on rice imports, aid, and

entrepot(re-exports). Let me say here that horticulture is still

insignificant and the domain of our elite! All these I said merely

to draw our attention to our past mistakes. Well, making initial

mistakes is not bad because we can learn from those mistakes.

However, if we continue to follow the same wrong path the result will

remain the same--another false start; another return to the drawing

board. All that time Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, not to

talk about the OECD, will be forging ahead. Africa, not only little

Gambia, will still be crawling.



Internet, yes. Internet so fast, no. The scarce electricity supply

mentioned earlier by others and now again by Dr. Nyang must be

adequately augmented. Secondly, at a time when there are just about

20,000 telephone lines in the Gambia, the feasibility of introducing

this wonderful service wholesome may be premature. Most

schools are without even a single line of telephone. How can these

schools manage computers? Perhaps the computers in question were

donated gratis to us, but that according to accountants/economists is

irrelevant. That initial cost is a sunk cost which must not affect

our future decisions. Unless we are certain of adequate maintenance

we must rethink our plans. Some may say, `half a loaf is better than

nothing', but when that half will only increase your insatiation

and longing for more better not have that half!



Our road to development lies in marshalling and harnessing our human

resources in a manner that would effectively guarantee each one basic

education. Our country lacks a technical cadre of skilled personnel

to build, weld, make roads, MONUMENTS such as the one at the entrance

of Banjul etc. We must encourage agriculture more(one question

that I have always tried to avoid here is that of rice self-sufficiency

in my country--how many of us have been asked this question?). But

unless priority is given to these necessities, the en masse

introduction of computers will necessarily compete away scare financial

resources from these vital sectors.



Having said all these, I fully support the idea of piece-meal Internet

introduction and computers to schools. However, adequate ground

preparation must be made before we are left with a bunch of white

elephants---maintenance is the key word.



I will continue at another time.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 96 14:49:25 UT

From: "Brian Hubbard" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Timely response

Message-ID: <



Sulayman,



Thank you for your prompt response. When you raised the issue of "politics of

the belly" I knew I had received a response worth studying. I can't agree

more. Anything that can help teach technologies to provide for better food

production and distribution will be of service to The Gambia. I'll never

forget my close and dear friend, Henry Jammeh telling me that the main concern

of most Gambian school children was having a full belly so they could relax

and then turn their attentions towards learning. This is one of the most

simple and powerful truths that stuck with me while living in Bwiam. What

good is a computer or an education when one is too hungry to concentrate.



You also raised the point concerning how the communication capacity of the

internet could raise the presence of The Gambia and Africa. You said,

"Technology is the great

magnifier and Gambians could magnify themselves in the mirror of human

achievements if they appropriate such a new technology at an early age." This

was a very good notion. I too agree that Gambians are very flexible and

adaptable people. On a recent visit to DC I was invited to a dinner by some

Gambian friends and all of us remarked how wonderful it is that a country of

barely 1 million people has representatives all over the globe speaking so

many different languages. Adding computer literacy to that list of languages

is certainly a positive step, but your insistence on maintaining

priorities-food production-is a leveling and grounding force. Thank you so

much for your response. The next time I make it to DC we have to share a meal

of benechin or poulet yassa together.



Brian Hubbard







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 08:27:15 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: need for Mandinka tutor

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings,

This message is not of general interest, and I hope there are no

objections to my using the list for such a purpose. As I will return to

the Gambia next year to do research, and since I seem to forget whatever

Mandinka I have learnt each time I leave the Gambia, I am looking for a

Gambian in the Seattle area who would be willing to help out with Mandinka

tutoring. Being a grad student I am somewhat poor and can't pay a huge

sum of money, but contact me and we can see what we can work out. Ylva

Hernlund

PS. A female teacher would be even better...





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 11:35:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: A word on Netiquette!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello List Members....,



This weekend we've witnessed one of the surprising aspects of life on the

internet, i.e how much time and energy that goes into arguing. Sometimes a

simple disagreement will explode into name-calling that is more

appropriate to a playground than an adult forum. The internet is indeed a

very unsual place. However, it is an environment in which a rich and

well-developed culture has grown and flourished.



As in any culture, there is a shared sense of right and wrong, and of

appropriate and inappropriate behavior. Since Gambia-l is a public forum,

I would like to offer some additional guidelines to all the

participants.I do believe that some members might agree with me that we

should be engaging in more articulate discussions than posting messages

needlessly (about Tombong).



Here are a few guidelines:



1. Please, before you send your messages to the list, remember that you

are writing to a particular audience and make sure what you have to

say (questions or comments) is relevant.

2. Please, do not jump into a conversation just to voice your agreement

with what has already been said. If you are replying to a message,

remove any useless information such as e-mail headers, and quote only

what is relevant to your point.

3. Please, include your private e-mail with your messages. In this way,

when members read your message, they will have a choice of replying to

you (the writer) in private or sending your reply to the entire list.

4. Most important, please, do not censor other list memebers. Freedom of

speech is a way of life on the Internet. People will say things that

upset or anger you, but you have no right to censor any one than they

do to sensor you. A good way is to send them private e-mail objecting

politely to their behavior. If some one consistently upsets you, stop

reading their messages.



Please, let's keep our message exchanges as civilized as possible.





Thank you for your time.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30067



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 10:39:19 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 03:50 PM 9/7/96 -0400, you wrote:

>Camara,

>

>The schools will be equipt with solar energy panels. A solar energy plant is

>about to be build in The Gambia by an American company. The plant wil not

>only serve The Gambia but the whole sub-region, and will be sold at very

>competitive prices. It is a private initiative facilitated by the government.

>

>Regards.

>Tombong



GAMBIA-L:

I am beginning to wonder about this guy's 'coherence of faculty'; a solar

energy plant that "wil not only serve The Gambia but the SUB-REGION (my

emphasis and his spelling mistake)!!! Who did he think members of this list

are? Unenlightened people like AFPRC members? Stop making yourself the

laughing stock of the group. Whatever your political affiliation please try

and remain respectful by watching what you say.

Mostafa





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 11:49:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Alasan Demba of Gardener-Web University has been added to list. We will

be looking forward to his introduction and welcome aboard Alasan.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 21:25:21 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: "Personality Politics"

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



Thanks to all the latest contributors. Especially to Brian (Babading),

Dr. Nyang, M. Jallow, Drammeh and Mansala, for trying to move the list

forward. I do not mean to say that people should not say what they

want, but bringing in the same things on and on again in

different "languages" is not very stimulating for many.



One of the list members who advocated the departure from the

individuallly focused discussions, said among other things that we

have more important things to focus our attention on, the coming

elections for example.



I noticed enthusiasm for the presidential candidacy of Lawyer

Ousainou Darboe. This was done while the party he is going lead was

not ready with a programme. The programme is still not send to the

net by those collecting money for him. My point is, to support a candidate or

to appeal for his/her support, one should know what he/she stands for.

I got the impression from the postings since I joined the group, that

many did not like Jawara, but had also problems to accept Jammeh. If

people did not like Jawara's system, are their any tendencies towards

a betterment of what was existing under Jawara, in any of the

party programmes?

Dr. Nyang talked about the Politics of Belly, which political party

has a programme which takes this problem seriously? To add to the

self- suuficiency in rice debate, do we have to eat rice everyday?

What has happened to our local cereals which were their before the

inception of rice?



Don't misunderstand me, it is "important" to have successful,

handsome men with "good family" as leaders but that should not stop

us from studying what they really stand for. The Presidency is the

highest office in The Gambia, I believed it deserved more attention.



I will stop here for now.



Shalom,

Famara.



(P.S. For the english teachers am sorry for my language it's because

my daily language is Norwegian)





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 17:40:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Sierra Leone coup plot foiled, soldier [ 44] Reuter / Allieu Kama

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Supersedes: <

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc

Subject: Sierra Leone coup plot foiled, soldiers arrested

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 44

Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 10:20:12 PDT

Expires: Mon, 16 Sep 1996 10:20:12 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: LEONE

Threadword: leone

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 389/0; Id: a1194; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-09-N.A; Ver: 0/2

Approved:

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2878 clari.news.conflict.misc:11651





FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - An attempt to overthrow

Sierra Leone's elected civilian government Monday was foiled by

senior military officers following a tip-off from a soldier who

was approached by the plotters, state house officials said.

Three soldiers, one of whom was close to a former military

government minister in the West African nation, were arrested

and were being questioned, officials added.

``The coup plotters were to attack President (Ahmad) Tejan

Kabbah while he was going to work today,'' one told Reuters.

State radio said the situation was under control and

``adequate preventive measures had been instituted.'' It urged

people to remain calm and go about their business normally.

``This incident is not a serious threat to the government or

to the nation,'' an announcer said.

Witnesses said there was no obvious sign of extra security

in the streets of the capital, Freetown. Officials said security

would be stepped up, particularly at sensitive sites like the

radio station, but would remain discreet.

Officials said the three soldiers were arrested late Sunday.

The most senior was a sergeant. The plan was to seize control of

a key bridge Monday around dawn and intercept Tejan Kabbah on

his way to work, they added.

Sierra Leone, one of the world's poorest countries despite

mining some of the world's finest diamonds, won independence

from Britain in 1961.

Military leader Julius Maada Bio handed power to Tejan

Kabbah in March when he restored democracy after four years of

military rule and multi-party elections.

Maada Bio seized power in a bloodless palace coup in January

from military leader Valentine Strasser, who himself seized

power in 1992 as the nation moved toward a multi-party political

system under President Joseph Momoh.

Both Maada Bio and Strasser are reported to be in Britain.

Momoh is in neighboring Guinea.

Peace talks between the government and rebels who took up

arms in 1991 are stalled over a rebel demand that foreign troops

and South African mercenaries who have been helping the army

should be sent home.

But diplomats say they are optimistic a deal can be struck

this month following intensified contacts between the two sides

and in spite of apparent cease-fire violations at the end of

August.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 20:20:55 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambian military ruler starts election campaign (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI-

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 13:00:05 PDT

From: Reuter / Pap Saine <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.usa.gov.politics

Subject: Gambian military ruler starts election campaign





BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - Gambia's military coup leader

Yahya Jammeh hit the campaign trail Monday for presidential

elections on Sept. 26 to end army rule in the West African

country.

Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994, has predicted a

landslide victory over three civilian challengers and had said

he would not bother to campaign.

But Monday he asked thousands of his supporters in the

northern town of Barre to back his campaign.

The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in

the United States, retired from the army on Aug. 28 to contest

the presidency.

At the rally Jammeh asked voters to give him the mandate

``to continue the good work'' he started in providing social

services.

Many Gambians say his change of mind to campaign was in

recognition of the threat from his main rival, Banjul lawyer

Ousainou Darboe.

As Jammeh headed for Barre, a ferry ride from Banjul across

the Gambia River, police issued an order banning Darboe from

staging his maiden rally in the capital's main July 22 Square

near State House.

``Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party

(UDP) was not allowed to use the July 22 Square because of

security reasons,'' a police officer said.

Darboe, who has drawn strong support from followers of

deposed President Sir Dawda Jawara, was expected to kick off his

campaign at a smaller venue in the capital Wednesday.

Hamath Bah, candidate of the National Reconciliation Party

(NRP), chose to launch his own campaign in Gunjur in the south

of the country. Sidia Jatta of the Peoples Democratic,

Independent and Socialism Party, headed for Serekunda, Gambia's

most populous town just west of Banjul.

The campaign marks the effective return of party politics to

the tourist haven for the first time since Jammeh and a group of

young army officers toppled Jawara, accusing him of corruption.

``I am optimistic I will win the forthcoming elections on

Sept. 26 by 99 percent and 1 percent will go to charity for my

opponents,'' Jammeh told reporters after filing his nomination

papers Thursday.

Diplomats say that with mainstream politicians who served

under Jawara banned from elections the contest is likely to turn

into a showdown between Jammeh and Darboe.

Darboe, vice-president of Gambia's Bar Association, has

demanded a transitional government to run the poll.

``We want everything done according to law... We should have

an interim civil government,'' Darboe, 48, said after filing his

own nomination papers, trailed by hundreds of supporters.

Gambia, a former British colony of one million people, runs

inland from the Atlantic along a river from which it takes its

name. It is surrounded by francophone Senegal.

A largely Muslim nation, it traditionally depends on

tourism, farming and aid to keep its economy afloat. It was once

a popular haunt for European women in search of vacation sex, a

practice Jammeh denounced and banned on seizing power.

Western donors condemned the 1994 coup and pressed Jammeh to

speed the transition to civilian rule. The military government

lifted a two-year ban on politics on Aug. 14.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 10:13:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Please welcome our newest members to the list. First is Ousman

Gajigo of Fatoto and Robert Collingwood who made a request through the

'net. They should both be sending a brief bio of themselves to the list.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 96 14:37:25 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: "Personality Politics"

Message-ID: <



Famara:



I am not sure what to make of your recent posting herein addendant.

I hope I can address a few of your issues . . .



1. Enthusiasm for Lawyer Darboe has not waned. Indeed most people

in The Gambia and around the world are still gripped by a sort of

ecstatic explosion of enthusiam for the man and his candidacy.



2. The UDP's platform was posted on this List. If you have not

received it I will be glad to send you a copy. Let me know.



3. While I too believe policies of the "belly" should supersede

all desires for access to the Net, I disagree with the predicate

thrust of your article that the AFPRC is just as well suited

or better than Lawyer Darboe in identifying and executing

those policies. I am sure Lawyer Darboe will be flattered that you

think he is "handsome", but Mr. Darboe is no fluff.



Mr. Darboe has devoted over 2 decades of his life to service of

our country. He has defended the poor, pro bono (without pay);

he has defended the persecuted (without pay). In his practice,

he taught us that redress of injustices by legally prescribed means

is possible even in a poor African country. Jawara feared no one

in the history of our judicial system more than Mr. Darboe.

Remember, he was the one who successfuly defended Sheriff Dibba,

leader of NCP in his treason trial.



I grant you Mr. Darboe is apolitical. He has never sought public

office. He only seeks it now because duty demands he does (since the

AFPRC has banned all major candidates. Even then, Mr. Darboe HAD TO

BE APPROACHED by a sizable cross-section of The Gambian community

before he was presuaded to run.)



If you are dissatisfied with Mr. Darboe's program, remember two things:

1. He has had no time to prepare for this process, because the

AFPRC wouldn't lift a ban on political activity until August 14;

and, Mr. Darboe himself was only convinced to run about that same

time (when it became apparent that the major political leaders and

parties would be banned.)



2. Do not dissect Mr. Darboe to death. He is still our best choice.

Let it be enough that he stands between us an pure evil (AFPRC).



The AFPRC's record speaks for itself. In light of

its declared policy of "accountability and transparency", we now know

Jammeh is neither accountable nor transparent. Indeed murder

and mayhem have shattered our uncommon innocence on the African

continent. Perhaps you, and certainly I, now roam abroad petrified

of returning home. Tyranny now reigns supreme in The Gambia. Tyranny,

an obvious mischief upon liberty, cannot be offered as a favor upon my

welfare.



There is no species of beings ranked between men and

God that men by nature must obey. (If there is, Jammeh certainly isn't

one of them.) All men being equal, man presides over his brethren only

by permission or by force. Jammeh rules by force. We must be careful

that our disappointments do not imbue us with the spirit of hell and

fiends. We cannot prefer a fist full of dollars (title of a Western

movie?), to the blood and dignity of men. In a democratic soceity, a

person in his wisest state, as the minority, must still submit to the

will of fools. Jammeh disagrees with that; I disagree with him. I do

not pretend to speak for Lawyer Darboe, but I hope he will not disagree

with me.



A choice between Darboe and Jammeh is therefore a choice between:

generosity of spirit and greed,

freedom and tyranny,

order and chaos,

prosperity and poverty,

good fortune and misfortune, and

ultimately, a choice between good and evil.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 09 Sep 96 16:47:56 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA11156; Mon, 9 Sep 1996 16:48:45 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma011642; Mon Sep 9 16:48:32 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17079;

Mon, 9 Sep 96 14:37:55 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA34720;

Mon, 9 Sep 96 14:37:49 -0700

Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id OAA06538 for <

Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id VAA26063 for <

Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);

9 Sep 96 21:25:42 +01

Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 9 Sep 96 21:25:27 +01

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 9 Sep 1996 21:25:21 GMT+1

Reply-To:

Sender: @gambia-l@u.washington.edu-owner

Precedence: bulk

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: "Personality Politics"

X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail/Windows (v1.22)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN





Gambia-l,



Thanks to all the latest contributors. Especially to Brian (Babading),

Dr. Nyang, M. Jallow, Drammeh and Mansala, for trying to move the list

forward. I do not mean to say that people should not say what they

want, but bringing in the same things on and on again in

different "languages" is not very stimulating for many.



One of the list members who advocated the departure from the

individuallly focused discussions, said among other things that we

have more important things to focus our attention on, the coming

elections for example.



I noticed enthusiasm for the presidential candidacy of Lawyer

Ousainou Darboe. This was done while the party he is going lead was

not ready with a programme. The programme is still not send to the

net by those collecting money for him. My point is, to support a candidate or

to appeal for his/her support, one should know what he/she stands for.

I got the impression from the postings since I joined the group, that

many did not like Jawara, but had also problems to accept Jammeh. If

people did not like Jawara's system, are their any tendencies towards

a betterment of what was existing under Jawara, in any of the

party programmes?

Dr. Nyang talked about the Politics of Belly, which political party

has a programme which takes this problem seriously? To add to the

self- suuficiency in rice debate, do we have to eat rice everyday?

What has happened to our local cereals which were their before the

inception of rice?



Don't misunderstand me, it is "important" to have successful,

handsome men with "good family" as leaders but that should not stop

us from studying what they really stand for. The Presidency is the

highest office in The Gambia, I believed it deserved more attention.



I will stop here for now.



Shalom,

Famara.



(P.S. For the english teachers am sorry for my language it's because

my daily language is Norwegian)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 14:59:02 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96I09071.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





09 Sep 96 - Namibia-Deportation



Angolans Deported From Namibia



ONDJIVA, Angola (PANA) - The Namibian government deported about 40

illegal Angolan immigrants over the weekend, the Angolan News Agency

(ANGOP) reported Monday.



Quoting official sources in Ondjiva, capital of the southern Angolan

province of Cunene, the agency said the deportees, whose visas have

expired, were rounded up as they engaged in illegal trade in the

Namibian towns of Oshakati, Rundu and Windhoek.



The deportations occured at a time when Angola has been deporting

thousands of illegal immigrants under "Operation Cancer II" which was

launched Aug. 8.



So far, some 2,000 foreigners, mostly West Africans, have been

expelled from the mineral-rich country.

_________________________________________________________________



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 12:56:04 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Another new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Adama Kah of George Washington University has been added to the list.

We welcome Adama and will be looking forward to his introduction and

contributions to the discussions.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 15:09:19 -0500 (CDT)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To: Gambia-l <

Cc: musa jawara <

Subject: request for membership

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



hello everyone,

My brother Musa, wants to join the discusions on Gambia-l. Can I

please ask one of you who are responsible to kindly add his name to the

list. His address is as given above.

I also want to find out when GTTI is going to be turned into a

university and what kind of faculties is it going to have at the

beggining. I think this is a great step forward for The Gambia. Could

Tombong or any body else kindly comment on this?

Thanks very much



Alieu



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 17:10:31 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* Forwarded */

*******************************************************************************

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 11:14:13 -0500 (EST)

From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <

To: ABDOU <

Subject: Re: New Member



Hi,



I thrilled to be included on the mailing list. I am 19 years old and

just started classes at Wabash college in Crawfordsville, IN. I

attended Nusrat High School up to form 5 and went to form 6 at Gambia

High for one year when got an International Scholarship from Wabash.

I plan to major in economics and double minor in computer

science and French.



I think setting up this mailing list is a very good idea and an

efficient way of being current of what going on in The Gambia.



Thanks.



Ousman Gajigo











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 23:11:40 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: "Personality Politics"

Message-ID: <



Morro,



Thank you very much for your well written reply.

I am sorry for any ambiguities in my previous posting. I was thinking

too much about the notice we got on the net about the long messages.

I will try to be as clear as possible this time.



To start with I did not say or imply in any way from my previous

posting that the "AFPRC is just as well suited or better than Lawyer

Darboe in identifying and executing belly policies". I am not in a

position to assess this, since I have not yet read AFPRC's programme.

My emphasis was that apart from scrutinizing the integrity,

(and other attributes) of the persons contesting as candidates,

we should not stop there. We should also spend time to look at what

they want to do for the Gambia and how they will go about it.

This I think we can do only by studying their party programmes and

manifestoes. (Morro,

as far as my understanding allows me, what was posted to the

net was a constitution, and not a manifesto or programme.)

I could understand the fact that Darboe and co. did not have much time,

but how would they achieve nice things like "socio-economic and

cultural development of the nation in accordance with the principles

of social justice..." The above is stipulated in the platform.

I agree with this ideals, even the late inhuman PPP had similar ideals. AFPRC,

PDOIS and others have similar ideals, my question is which of

these political parties is presenting a programme to tell us how to

achieve the ideals? If Darboe and Jammeh are going to resort to Jawara's

old recipe of "blind" privatization, and general liberalization of the economy,

then I do not see the Gambia, getting out of the problems it was in for the

past 3 decades. The latest OECD report has said that economic growth

does not necessarily lead to poverty reduction. The "trickled down

effect" is now a myth. I believe the way out of our problems is to

advocate for growth and redistribution. The policies Jawara and co.

were implementing, which I will say were inspired by "Social Darwinism", are

the most primitive ways of human coexistence. The only party so far

which have shown some decency in this direction is PDOIS.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 17:13:09 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* Forwarded */

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA42580;

Tue, 10 Sep 96 07:46:41 -0700

Received: from aed.aed.org (aed.aed.org [199.0.216.100]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA23055 for <

Received: (dott@localhost) by aed.aed.org (8.6.9/8.6.5) id KAA21604; Tue, 10 Sep 1996 10:46:35 -0400

Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 10:46:35 -0400 (EDT)

From: Dana <

To: Brian Hubbard <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Internet in The Gambia

In-Reply-To: <

Message-Id: <Pine.BSD/.

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Brian! (and all Gambia-l members)



Just a brief comment, re: your posting on the Internet. As you all may

or may not be aware, there is currently an initiative by the US

Government being carried out by NASA, USAID and others to bring the

internet to Africa. It is called the Leland Initiative, and for the past

several months there has been ongoing efforts in this area in several

African countries. The idea is that to prevent further loss of African

involvement in the global system it is necessary to encourage

participation in the internet, where much future activity in such areas

as education and trade may occur. I bring it up only to point out that

there are several issues which affect the success of internet

development, including access, local phone rates, freedom of information

and so forth, which must also be considered in any discussion of bringing

the internet to Africa.



Cheers,



Dana









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 19:16:56 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



My name is Alasana Demba, a senoir at Gardner-Webb University and

majoring in Computer Science. I am grateful to be introduce in the

Gambia-L. As a concern for every Gambian, we need to know what is going

on in our country. I appreciate the help of those responsible.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 20:09:39 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Computer Education in The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear Sir,

The introduction of computers in the class rooms of the Gambia will be

a stepping stone for a higher education. I have just been notified that

the wife of a friend of mine was suppose to go to Guiness Bissau for a

MICROSOFT-EXEL training, which I belief is too elementery for an abroad

training.

I was a victim of such, as the school I am attending starts at a higher

programming classes because of many of my classmates had BASIC

PROGRAMMING, WORD PERFECT and other elementary computer courses, I have

to make extra effort to catch up the class.

However, I suppose the elementary courses like WORD PERFECT, LOTUS 123,

EXEL and BASIC PROGRAMMING should be introduce in high schools or even

at GTTI. I understand that some of these at already being introduced at

GTTI, but most students attend college directly from high school.

As it is being said by some members, the implementation is the

question. Many high schools don't have electricity at all. The on and

off of electricity in the Gambia is still existing, which will be a

major problem. Cherish the hope to hear further development.

Thanks!

Alasana Demba.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 20:12:17 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Computer Education in the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Brian Hubbard



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Sep 1996 22:37:51 -0600

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <v01510100ae5beb643bcb@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Welcome aboard Alasana Demba. Your conribution will be very invaluable to

all of especially in your spcialty(computer science).

It is very sad to hear that a person will be sent abroad from the Gambia to

learn about the application of EXEL. This a software that one can teach

oneslf by merely reading the manual with very little tutoring. I guess due

to our limited resources and marginal computer literacy, these are some of

the things we have to endure.

I have no idea to what extent computers are utilized in the Gambia, but I

srongly support the implementation of computers in some of the major High

Schools eventhough they might not be networked. This will help them learn

basic programmings and keyboarding. It took me a lot longer to type this

short message than it should have had I had keyboarding in high school.

Numukunda(Mba)









>My name is Alasana Demba, a senoir at Gardner-Webb University and

>majoring in Computer Science. I am grateful to be introduce in the

>Gambia-L. As a concern for every Gambian, we need to know what is going

>on in our country. I appreciate the help of those responsible.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 08:44:06 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: request for membership

Message-ID: <



Hi Alieu,



There are no plans to turn GTTI into a university. GTTI will be part of The

Gambia University System. Infact the present University Extension Program we

have in The Gambia is run from GTTI, MDI and The Gambia College.



St. Mary's College in Ottowa is presently overseeing the university extention

program and it is a three years Baclelor's degree program. The faculty is

presently provided by St. Mary's College and are being assissted by Gambians.



Peace

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 22:03:53 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l



May I take this opportunity to welcome Alassana Demba. Alassana, your

contributions to this List will be worthy. For other new members who

are yet to introduce themselves, I say we eagerly await your intros.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 17:38:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Four held over Sierra Leone coup plot [ 34] Reuters

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.crime.misc,clari.news.crime.general

Subject: Four held over Sierra Leone coup plot

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 34

Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 10:10:45 PDT

Expires: Wed, 18 Sep 1996 10:10:45 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: LEONE

Threadword: leone

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 300/0; Id: a1406; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 09-11-N.A; Ver: 1/0

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.western:2899 clari.news.crime.misc:2558 clari.news.crime.general:3429





FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Four soldiers have been

arrested in connection with Monday's attempt to overthrow Sierra

Leone's civilian government, security sources said Wednesday.

A prison spokesman said a warrant officer, a staff sergeant,

a corporal and a private were brought to Freetown's Pademba Road

prison Wednesday.

Officials said the plot to seize control of a key bridge and

kill President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah on his way to work was foiled

by senior military officers following a tip-off from a soldier

approached by the plotters.

Tejan Kabbah, who took office in March, linked the plot to

people associated with Sierra Leone's former military rulers,

but he named no one.

In the eastern town of Bo Wednesday, thousands of supporters

of Kabbah's Sierra Leone People's Party held a rally to call on

the government to pull the army back to barracks, a police

spokesman said.

Eastern towns and villages have suffered a resurgence of

armed attacks despite the current cease-fire between the

government and rebels of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF).

The police spokesman said the demonstrators complained of

harassment of civilian travelers at checkpoints, and called for

checks to weed out bogus soldiers, training for local defense

units of traditional hunters, and for checkpoints to be reduced

in number and manned by police.

Peace talks between the government and rebels who took up

arms in 1991 are stalled over a rebel demand that foreign troops

and South African mercenaries helping the army be sent home.

Government officials say Tejan Kabbah has intensified

contacts in recent weeks with RUF leader Foday Sankoh, who is in

Ivory Coast, and diplomats in Freetown expect the government to

sign a peace accord with the rebels this month.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 11 Sep 1996 20:15:38 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: request for membership

Message-ID: <



Please, note, the University extension program currently run at home is

cordinated by St. Mary's College in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada AND

not St. Mary's College in Ottawa.



Peace.



You wrote:

>

> Hi Alieu,

>

>There are no plans to turn GTTI into a university. GTTI will be part

of The

>Gambia University System. Infact the present University Extension

Program we

>have in The Gambia is run from GTTI, MDI and The Gambia College.

>

>St. Mary's College in Ottowa is presently overseeing the university

extention

>program and it is a three years Baclelor's degree program. The faculty

is

>presently provided by St. Mary's College and are being assissted by

Gambians.

>

>Peace

>Tombong

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Sep 1996 00:17:52 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: "Political Ignorantum"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout04.mail.aol.com.842501872"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout04.mail.aol.com.842501872

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Attached you will find a very ignorant plea from our Head of state;

presidential candidate, colonel Jammeh to the demise of Gambian voters. If

the only reason to vote for Jammeh is to keep foreign doctors at

home....then, I can come up with a zillion reason not to vote for the man.

This is the most pathetic reason to give in trying to woe voters in all of

Gambian political history. He got the late Semega Janneh beaten when he

promised his Kiang constituency an airport and then won! I thought I heard it

all, but this one has got to have a place in the Guinness Book of world

records. So what if the doctors leave for crying out

loud?????????????????????????????? I thought it was the same man who said

foreign aid and assistance was not needed..hmmm. It doesn't take an

exceptional brain to avoid to such elementary political mistakes, and Jammeh

is not even average. Peace BS



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.848.emout04.mail.aol.com.842501872

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

BANJUL, Sept 11 (Reuter) - Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, on the camp=

aign

trail two years after leading a military coup, warned voters on Wednesday=



that if they did not elect him, foreign doctors would leave the country. =



=0D

Jammeh, who retired from the army as a colonel to run in the Septembe=

r 26

elections, has already said he will poll 99 percent of the vote against h=

is

three civilian challengers. =



=0D

``I am appealing to you to give me a chance to finish my plans and

projects for the country,'' he told a rally of his Alliance for Patriotic=



Reorientation and Construction. =



=0D

``I ask you to vote for me; if not, 60 doctors who came from Cuba and=



Egypt will go back to their countries because I am their friend, and also=



projects will stop.'' =



Colonel Jammeh has forgotten that it was because of him that the Chinese

doctors have been withdrawn from the Gambia. This was the repercussion of

his desperate endorsement of his "GOD" Taiwan. Cuba, likewise is one of the

nations under great torture by the econmic sanctions imposed on them by the

west(especially th US). Anyone could be friends with these countries by

supporting their principles. I don't know what ties he has with Egypt. Does

anyone know the rationale?

Just for a short comment.

Numukunda(mba)















>Content-ID: <

>Content-type: text/plain

>

>Attached you will find a very ignorant plea from our Head of state;

>presidential candidate, colonel Jammeh to the demise of Gambian voters. If

>the only reason to vote for Jammeh is to keep foreign doctors at

>home....then, I can come up with a zillion reason not to vote for the man.

>This is the most pathetic reason to give in trying to woe voters in all of

>Gambian political history. He got the late Semega Janneh beaten when he

>promised his Kiang constituency an airport and then won! I thought I heard it

>all, but this one has got to have a place in the Guinness Book of world

>records. So what if the doctors leave for crying out

>loud?????????????????????????????? I thought it was the same man who said

>foreign aid and assistance was not needed..hmmm. It doesn't take an

>exceptional brain to avoid to such elementary political mistakes, and Jammeh

>is not even average. Peace BS

>

>Content-ID: <

>Content-type: text/plain;

> name="JAMMEH.WPD"

>

> BANJUL, Sept 11 (Reuter) - Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, on the campaign

>trail two years after leading a military coup, warned voters on Wednesday

>that if they did not elect him, foreign doctors would leave the country.

>

>

> Jammeh, who retired from the army as a colonel to run in the September 26

>elections, has already said he will poll 99 percent of the vote against his

>three civilian challengers.

>

>

> ``I am appealing to you to give me a chance to finish my plans and

>projects for the country,'' he told a rally of his Alliance for Patriotic

>Reorientation and Construction.

>

>

> ``I ask you to vote for me; if not, 60 doctors who came from Cuba and

>Egypt will go back to their countries because I am their friend, and also

>projects will stop.''

>

>

> Gambia has turned to alternative sources, notably Taiwan and Libya, to

>fill the gap left by Western donors who suspended development aid after the

>July 1994 coup.

>

>

> Jammeh lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on August 14, then

>announced two days later that the country's three main parties would be

>excluded.

>

>

> The ban covers all who served as ministers under Sir Dawda Jawara, head

>of state from independence in 1965 until 1994, and excludes the former ruling

>People's Progressive Party, the National Convention Party and the Gambia

>People's Party.

>

>

> ``Be aware of former politicians who are now united to form a party. They

>want to be elected and ruin the country's wealth. Do not give them the

>chance,'' Jammeh told the rally in Gambia's North Bank Division.

>

>

> Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the corruption of

>the former government if those responsible were allowed to resume political

>careers.

>

>

> The 31-year-old colonel, who received military training in the United

>States, retired from the army on August 28 to contest the presidency.

>

>

> His main challenger is Ousainou Darboe, the vice-president of Gambia's

>Bar Association, who has drawn strong support from followers of deposed

>president Jawara.

>

>

>13:38 09-11-96







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Sep 1996 12:35:50 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: [

Message-ID: <



================= Begin forwarded message =================



From:

To:

Subject: CAN-PEACE: Campus Activism to Cut Military Spending

Date: Wed, 11 Sep





----------------------------------------------------------------------

** PLEASE REPOST ** 9/6/96



We are writing to announce a mailing list for campus activists

interesting in challenging militarism in our society.

The list is called called CAN-PEACE (Campus Activists' Network, Peace

Activism) and already there are about 150 subscribers.



In 1996-7 CAN-PEACE will focus on a major national speaking tour to

question the justification for federal priorities in which 52 cents

of every tax dollar are used for the military. Incredibly, both

the Congress and the Clinton administration just approved increases

of $11 billion on top of $260 Billion we already spend on the

Pentagon, while claiming to be concerned about "balancing the budget!"



To expose this hypocrisy and call attention to political corruption,

we are calling this campaign "Challenge the Lie$." We hope

that it will be a participatory activity, involving not just the

traditional "peace community," but also a myriad of activists

who are motivated by the damage done by cuts in social programs.

Several national groups, listed below, have agreed to help by

providing information.



This discussion is cosponsored by national Peace Action, and facilitated

by Brad Van Guilder of Stockton State College (

You are invited to subscribe; you may unsubscribe at any time.





1. TO SUBSCRIBE, send e-mail to:

with a subject of "canet" whose body just says:

sub can-peace Firstname Lastname



2. TO SEND A MESSAGE to the list, you must be subscribed. E-mail it to:

can-peace@pencil.math.missouri.edu



3. TO UNSUBSCRIBE, send e-mail to:

with a subject of "canet" whose body ONLY says:

unsub can-peace



4. If the volume of mail on this list becomes too large, you can always

change your subscription to a "digest" (1 big message per day) by sending

e-mail to:

set can-peace mail digest



To undo this use "ack" in place of "digest".

To suppress mail for the summer, use "noack" in place of "digest."





5. For a list of Campus Activists' Network discussions, send email to:

canet-info@pencil.math.missouri.edu



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

| CHALLENGE THE LIE$ | COME TO CAMBRIDGE, MA on Sunday, September 29 for |

| Social Justice & | a Challenge the Lie$ Organizing Meeting! For more |

| Military Spending | information call CCO or e-mail

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| Bring a speaker to campus to counter mistruths about budget priorities. |

| Be part of a national tour involving over a dozen speakers, including: |

| Helen Caldicott *Gene Carroll *Jonah Edelman *Michio Kaku *Loretta Ross |

|------------------------------------------------------------------------

-|

| For a full list of speakers plus and an organizing packet, send $1 to: |

|

CENTER FOR CAMPUS ORGANIZING, Box 748, Cambridge, MA 02142, 617-354-9363|

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Email contacts for "Challenge the Lie$" co-sponsors are:

Center for Campus Organizing (Dave Pai,

Women's Action for New Directions (Susan Shaer,

Women's Budget Project (Jane Midgley,

National Peace Action (Van Gosse,

For info on the Peace Voter '96 Campaign, Please Contact:

1819 H St., NW Suite 420, Washington, DC 20006





Center for Campus Organizing * Box 748, Cambridge, MA 02142

(617) 354-9363







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Sep 1996 13:01:00 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Nigerian swindlers reportedly robbing [ 46] Reuter / Robert Gree

Message-ID: <



WASHINGTON (Reuter) - Nigerian swindlers are robbing

Americans of hundreds of millions of dollars a year, U.S.

officials said Wednesday.

``Nigerian nationals are involved in perpetrating a variety

of financial and other crimes upon U.S. citizens and businesses

from the safety of Nigeria,'' Deputy Assistant Attorney General

Mark Richard told a House International Relations Committee

hearing.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Winer said the

U.S. embassy in Lagos was inundated with requests for help from

Americans defrauded by Nigerians. ``Last year, the embassy

rescued several American citizens lured to Lagos in scams, taken

hostage and held for ransom,'' Winer said.

Richard and Winer said one of the biggest scams involved

letters sent from Nigerians claiming to be officials who had

illegally obtained government funds. They offer a percentage of

the money to those who help them launder the funds.

If the recipient responds to such a letter, he or she is

asked to send money to pay fees and other expenses involved in

the fund transfer. The officials estimated the fund transfer

fraud was costing Americans at least $250 million a year.

Sally Miller, director of the Commerce Department's Office

of Africa, urged Americans to be cautious and to check with her

office before being involved in such deals.

``We are aware of at least two incidents, one in 1991 and a

second in 1995, in which Americans who had unkowingly become

involved in a fraudulent business deal traveled to Nigeria and

were killed after refusing to put more money into the deal,''

she said.

Winer said political unrest in Nigeria may have helped

encourage criminal activities. The country has been under

military rule since 1993 when presidential elections were

annulled. Last year, author Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other

activists were executed despite worldwide pleas for clemency.

``Although there is no conclusive evidence, it is widely

believed that corruption and criminal activity, especially

global and regional financial fraud and narcotics trafficking,

are fostered by some of the Nigerian elite, some of whom have

links to ranking Nigerian government officials,'' Winer said.

U.S. Secret Service agent Michael Stenger said the special

frauds unit of the Nigerian National Police had cooperated with

U.S. officials in the recent arrest of 43 Nigerians on fraud

charges. He said the number of U.S. victims has been dropping,

in part because of publicity about the schemes.





From: "A. Loum"
To:
Subject: New Members

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Yahya B Darboe of Bothel, Washington which is a surburb of Seattle has now

been added to the list. Please note that this is the second Yahya Darboe

on Gambia-l. The first was Yahya N Darboe. So, if both Yahyas can add

their middle initials in their postings will be very helpful.

Omar Njie who was on the list but took some time off for vacation

is now back with us. We will be looking forward to Yahya's

introduction. Omar, you can also reintroduce yourself if you do not mind,

since the list is vastly grown during your absence. We should now have

close to 90 members and still growing. Congratulations to everyone for

spreading the word.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











Date: Thu, 12 Sep 1996 21:27:25 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: "Political Ignorantum"

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



I read the message from Sillah, with mixed feelings. To be honest I

was disappointed. I was in The Gambia in late 95 and early 96 (3

months). Throughout these period and before( and I believed after),

there was a Civil Education Programme, over the radio, which I meant

was relatively good. These programmes I hope have enlighten

our brothers and sisters a little more, to enable them to make prudent

political choices.

I also thought just like Sillah that these"Semega Janneh" politics

was now history. Let us hope that, it is the case. That will only be

clear after the elections.

In the PPP era politicians hardly spend much time discussing there

programmes (except PDOIS), they were busy with personality attacks. I

remember Jawara once said at a rally that people should vote for him

because he is more handsome than Dibba. I think people in the net

should start sharing there "Bantaba" views. We should not be quite

and later say "I KNEW IT". Please let us not keep quiet. I think the

level of "education" of the members of Gambia-l is very high compared

to the Gambian population at large. If we keep quiet and show this

level of apathy, at this time in our country's history then am afraid

for the consequences.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom.

Famara





------------------------------



On Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996, Baboucarr Sillah wrote:



> Attached you will find a very ignorant plea from our Head of state;

> presidential candidate, colonel Jammeh to the demise of Gambian voters. If

> the only reason to vote for Jammeh is to keep foreign doctors at

> home....then, I can come up with a zillion reason not to vote for the man.

> This is the most pathetic reason to give in trying to woe voters in all of

> Gambian political history.



Baboucarr, I must agree with you on this one. Here again, we see the

awesome problems that are facing the Gambia. If Jammeh could spend a

little more time examining his own conduct and shortcomings, may be he

could be a better speaker rather than talker.



Jammeh knows more than any one else, that Gambia is another welfare state

that has managed to survive only at the hands of foreign donors and aid

agencies.Gambia, or no other country country for that matter, can remain

economically stable without outside assistance.



It is up to the Gambian voters to continue to stumble through with Jammeh,

or to confront these issues. Perhaps, they will be awakened before they

find out if Jammeh is able to back his words with deeds, if ever.

Only then will they realize that with sensible planning, Gambia can

control its own destiny or at the very least, maneuver its way through

some of the obstacles.





Ragards,

Moe S. Jallow

Date: Thu, 12 Sep 96 17:37:18 CDT

From: <

To:

Message-ID: <



Famara:



I would hate to give you a hard time, and I desparately want to avoid

even the appearance of giving you a hard time. But . . . well,

there you go again . . .



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Gambia-l,



I read the message from Sillah, with mixed feelings. To be honest I

was disappointed. I was in The Gambia in late 95 and early 96 (3

months). Throughout these period and before( and I believed after),

there was a Civil Education Programme, over the radio, which I meant

was relatively good. These programmes I hope have enlighten

our brothers and sisters a little more, to enable them to make prudent

political choices.

I also thought just like Sillah that these"Semega Janneh" politics

was now history. Let us hope that, it is the case. That will only be

clear after the elections.

In the PPP era politicians hardly spend much time discussing there

programmes (except PDOIS), they were busy with personality attacks. I

remember Jawara once said at a rally that people should vote for him

because he is more handsome than Dibba. I think people in the net

should start sharing there "Bantaba" views. We should not be quite

and later say "I KNEW IT". Please let us not keep quiet. I think the

level of "education" of the members of Gambia-l is very high compared

to the Gambian population at large. If we keep quiet and show this

level of apathy, at this time in our country's history then am afraid

for the consequences.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom.

Famara





From: "A. Loum"
To:
Subject: New member

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Cheikh Faty has been added to the list. Cheikh is from Casamance, Senegal

and now resides in Kent, Wa, working in Seattle. We welcome him to

Gambia-l

and will be looking forward to his introduction and contributions to the

discussions.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 02:14:27 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;@cldc.howard.edu

Subject: Re: "Political Ignorantum"

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.960913015453.6547C-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Thanks a lot for your message to us. I think it is dangerous and unwise

for educated Gambians to keep quiet when important issues of historical

significance are being discussed.This is the time for men and women of

Gambia in transition to share their views and to identify the pitfalls of

this transition.Though our list is certainly not a representative sample

of the Gambian population, there is the consoling fact that each one on

this list is linked to a network of Gambians and friends of Gambia from

all walks of life.Each important message shared at this electronic Bantaba

would spread widely among Gambians and friends of Gambia all over the

world.I hope I am not mistaken. But whatever is the reality, there is

still room for dialogue and meaningful ventilation of views on matters

affecting the course of Gambian history.When national issues are discussed

no man can afford to keep quiet.It should be remembered that democracy can

only be constructed when men and women of conscience use their tongues and

pens to challenge potential or actual dictators.Intellectuals may not

possess the guns that soldiers and their officers have,however, their pens

and tongues,if used in concert with the unresistible power of the

enlightened masses,could bring into reality the old saying:"The pen is

mightier than the swords." By choosing the ballot rather then the bullet,

and by resorting to the civilising power of the spoken and written word

rather than the barbarity of Gestapo tactics, the Gambian politicians and

their supporters may be able to spare the land of the ills of neighboring

countries.



On Thu, 12 Sep 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:



> Gambia-l,

>

> I read the message from Sillah, with mixed feelings. To be honest I

> was disappointed. I was in The Gambia in late 95 and early 96 (3

> months). Throughout these period and before( and I believed after),

> there was a Civil Education Programme, over the radio, which I meant

> was relatively good. These programmes I hope have enlighten

> our brothers and sisters a little more, to enable them to make prudent

> political choices.

> I also thought just like Sillah that these"Semega Janneh" politics

> was now history. Let us hope that, it is the case. That will only be

> clear after the elections.

> In the PPP era politicians hardly spend much time discussing there

> programmes (except PDOIS), they were busy with personality attacks. I

> remember Jawara once said at a rally that people should vote for him

> because he is more handsome than Dibba. I think people in the net

> should start sharing there "Bantaba" views. We should not be quite

> and later say "I KNEW IT". Please let us not keep quiet. I think the

> level of "education" of the members of Gambia-l is very high compared

> to the Gambian population at large. If we keep quiet and show this

> level of apathy, at this time in our country's history then am afraid

> for the consequences.

> I will stop here for now.

> Shalom.

> Famara

>

>





Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 22:51:57 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: cnet clip, Nigerian swindlers reportedly robbing [ 46] Reuter / Robert Gree

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Well,



`Those who seek equity must do so with clean hands'--a common Law

quotation. While I do not endorse the activities of such Nigerians

or any other people, the victims must share in the blame. Why deal

with a `dubious' man in the first place?



Lamin Drammeh.



From:
To:
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang's message

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang's message

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



On Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996, Sulayman Nyang wrote:



> Thanks a lot for your message to us. I think it is dangerous and unwise

> for educated Gambians to keep quiet when important issues of historical

> significance are being discussed.This is the time for men and women of

> Gambia in transition to share their views and to identify the pitfalls of

> this transition.



Dr. Nyang, it is not only "dangerous and unwise ....to keep quiet", but it

also underscores the shallowness and sparseness of leadership in the Gambia.

I am extremely horrified at how silent and obedient so many Gambians are

on the Gambia-L list. If Gambia is to develop, we must re-examine our

consciences and understand and accept the unique history and circumstances

of the Gambian people.



To make use of the education we have achieved, we must be honest and

realize that the Gambian population could not become freer and better off

without the right to choose. We should not give in easily to any individual

who will suppress the will of our country and destroy our democratic

institution. We must all contribute to the on-going discussions if we are

to successfully defeat the suppression of individual rights and the

dismemberment of our democratic institution in our beloved country.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, Ga 30092



_____________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@prodigy.com

______________________________________________________________________________





Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 10:17:52 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "DECISION TIME"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas



Let me once again welcome all of our new members and herald the growth in

our Cyber family.



well, D-Day is finally approaching in our nation and Gambians will soon

make an important political choice. While it has at times been

chaotic, uncertain and down right gloom, we have managed our shelves

through those crises. But I say we now focus on this approaching decision.

The choice that Gambians have to make in this coming election is whether

to elect a military junta and thus endorse the idea of militarism and

jungle politics in our nation's political culture; or to choose a long

standing civilian and send the message to the military establishment that

Gambians do not want to emulate a "Nigerian Style" political culture.



I would like to call upon all the list members to help fashion the choice

above. I certainly understand that there is not a clear consensus on a

candidate on this List and not many of us have registered to vote, but

let us call our family members and friends at home and to quote our Yankee

friends "Rock the Vote".



Good Day



Yaya





Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 08:51:08 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "Political Ignorantum"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







This is just to add my voice and support to the postings of Famara, Dr

Nyang and Modou in reference for the need for more participation from

other list members in the discussions of events in The Gambia. The last

few weeks witnessed a phenomenal growth in membership of Gambia-l, but yet

the number of postings does not correlate the size of the list in light of

the fact that we have now about 90 members. I am well aware of the fact

that it quite easy and tempting to be a lurker ( just reading without

participation ) in listservs since I have been guilty of that practice in

some of my other listservs. It is only through active dialogue that we can

form consensus that will influence policies in

our country. So, I am urging and appealing to everybody besides just the

current active participants to be more active in the discussions. Do not

worry that your views might not meet the approval of everyone, while

alienating others. That is part of life and the democratic process. We can

never please everyone.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











From: ABDOU
To:
Subject: post-elections Gambia

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

As some of you can glean from news reports, it increasingly looks

like Jammeh would lose a free and fair elections. His biggest mistake was

to ban all the seemingly viable politicians in the country hence making

bedfellows of people who ordinarily would not be in the same room. It is

in decisions like these and in his economic "policy" that Jammeh's lack of

preparation for the job becomes glaringly apparent.

The question now becomes "what after the elections ?" . If Jammeh

despite all odds wins, The Gambia becomes a pariah as the Commomnwealth

has threatened that it would not recognize the elections. If Darboe wins,

we have the specter of militarism to worry about. A case in point is

Sierra Leone where the elected civilian Kabba has barely finished moving

into the State House and there has already been an attempted coup. What

can be the rationale here for a coup ?

I urge all Gambians who are sending money to the various

candidates to urge them to dismantle the GNA. The GNA has become an

expensive security risk that we can do without. Like Haiti, The Gambia

will need the support of third countries for its security needs.

On other issues, I think there has been a disturbing trend in the

list where members feel the need to apologize for long articles. If I

remember correctly, the impetus for all that was one member complaining

that he did not like to read long articles. Lest this becomes a

debate-stifler, I urge members to realize that the complaint was just one

member expressing his opinion and is not an "official" policy.

On the Saidy issue, I think Mr. Saidy must be commended for taking

all this in stride. What he did not miss was that people were commenting

on his behavior for the same reason that AP and Reuters did: he is a

public official. The era of blind and unquestioned respect for

public officials is over as evidenced by the scandals following Clinton.

-Abdou.



From:
To:
Subject: On the issue of silience . . .

From: <

To:

Subject: On the issue of silience . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:

Well, here is the thing . . . We seem to be talking out of both

sides our mouths. If our condemnation of the AFPRC is to be

effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise

them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"

choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being

"quiet" in this debate. What critics of the silent list members

seem to do much too often, is state a desire for change to a

civilian govt., preferrably not Jammeh, but then hurry to sheild

their backs by showering Jammeh with praise.



There is a split in this stance that makes me uneasy. There is

something hypocritical about it. We can only encourage people to

speak by the clarity of our condemnations, the purity of our

motives, and the fearlessness of our stance. We all have families.

Moreover, I seem to recall a spy amongst us; an incompetent one, but

nonetheless a spy. So, be a little easy on our silent members . . .



About PDOIS: I will not bash PDOIS. At least it stands in opposition

to Jammeh. I will say this though, one cannot haul in a whale with a

shoe string . . . (PDOIS is too small to do the trick.)



Morro.



From:
To:
Subject: Re: New Members

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <9609131821.AA13163@ gemini.nlu.edu >



It's good to be back on the list.



Well, I'm from Mbollet Ba, Lower Niumi. I went to high schools in Nusrat (O'Levels) and St.

Augustine's (A'Levels '89). I worked with the Accountant General's Department briefly

('89-91) before coming to the U.S.





I went to college in Berea College, Kentucky where I graduated with an undergraduate

degree in accounting.



I'm currently working on an MBA here at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe. I

expect to graduate in May '97.



Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 13:45:37 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Omar,



Welcome on board once again.



------------------------------



From: "Famara A. Sanyang"
To:
Subject: Re: New Members

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <



Welcome Omar,



You must be one my former classmates at the 6th Form. If yes tell me

and I will send you a private mail.



Famara.



Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 21:48:55 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . . .

Gambia-l,



Morro,

I know you would not take this so personal.

You the talked about

".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be

> effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise

> them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"

> choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being

> "quiet" in this debate."

I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our

discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than

that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one

can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was

rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the

people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was

very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime

was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they

do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.

Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".

Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".

If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".

Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship

regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not

discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for

the bigger roles in the future.

Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were

drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or

"BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a

nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many

different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of

drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add

that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.

I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a

spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us

condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what

ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance

contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.

I think you should find another explanation.

May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.

To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is

an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some

communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to

perform their human right of expression.

About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How

can we know that you Morro are not a spy??

I think I will stop here for now.

Have a pleasant weekend everybody.

Shalom,

Famara.



From:
To:
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

From:

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <19960913210640.AAA6578@LOCALNAME>



Hi Gambia-l,



I belive that PDOIS is the only alternative to both APRC and

UDP although they are small acording the news from Reuters

we get here on the list.

Gambians should not vote on the basis of personalities and sentiments

but on the basis of careful evaluation of the programmes and

potentiallities of parties and candidates.

I have only seen the constitution of the UDP and therefore, cannot

judge what their intentions are.





I wonder how many have been thinking about that if Jammeh is

defeated in this coming elections, we risk having an elected

President who will not be able to assume office until after the

National Assembly elections. The reason for this is that the

provisions of the constitution establish a National Assembly to check

the executive branch of the government.

Therefore, the executive cannot assume office without the legislature

being in place.

THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE SWORN IN BY THE NATIONAL

ASSEMBLY!

It would be very absurd to have an elected President on the sideline

while an unelected head of state rules by decrees until the National

Assembly elections.





Could it be that one of the reasons of Jammeh promoting himself to

colonel before resigning from the GNA is that, he will get a higher

retirement benefit than as a captain?



Peace!

Momodou Camara



(P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)





Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 23:06:59 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Books by Papa Jeng

Message-ID: <





Momodou Camara send the following message about Pappa Jeng's books

sometime in July. I don't know if any of you have already ordered.

I already read two of the books and I have talked to reasonable

people who read all the books. I believe the books are worth reading.

Mr. Jeng read Law and Economics in Ghana. He worked in the civil

service for many years. He was one of the innocent detainees after

the 31 July Coup. He writes in a simple and understandable language.

His work is also well researched. There is a lot of social, economic

and political history in his work, and it is written in a novel form.

Mr. Jeng was one of our guest speakers during our Gambian Cultural

Week.

I will be coming to the New York & Washington, I will bring with me 5

copies of each book. Those interested can either get in touch with me now,

or call me in NY 17/09 - 25/09, at THE NEW YORKER HOTEL, 481 8th

Avenue, Telephone 1 212 244 0719 or in Maryland 26/09 - 01/10 ,

telephone 3015886753. You are also welcome to call me for a chat.

Have a nice weekend.

Shalom,

Famara.

> Hi Gambia-l!

> Here are some books by a Gambian author Papa Jeng-for sale.

> 1. The SeneGambian woman

> 2. Development aid

> 3. Detained at H. E. the President's Pleasure

> 4. A catalogue of errors

> The books cost $12 per copy (postage and packing inclusive) and if you buy

>

> all four books you pay only $45.

> Please send me an e-mail if you are interested.

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

> _______________________________________________



Date: Fri, 13 Sep 96 17:53:27 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <



Famara:



That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a

concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather

that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea

that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a

dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).



I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus

no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not

so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with

mine.



When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people

(and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot

list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No

wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was

extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a

sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of

attack on contributors diminishes their interest.



How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when

we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,

when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife

beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write

a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with

persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I

feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.

That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let

it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear

over a grizzly any day.



Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,

never personal.)



Morro.

Gambia-l,



Morro,

I know you would not take this so personal.

You the talked about

".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be

> effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise

> them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"

> choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being

> "quiet" in this debate."

I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our

discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than

that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one

can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was

rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the

people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was

very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime

was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they

do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.

Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".

Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".

If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".

Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship

regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not

discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for

the bigger roles in the future.

Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were

drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or

"BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a

nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many

different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of

drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add

that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.

I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a

spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us

condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what

ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance

contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.

I think you should find another explanation.

May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.

To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is

an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some

communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to

perform their human right of expression.

About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How

can we know that you Morro are not a spy??

I think I will stop here for now.

Have a pleasant weekend everybody.

Shalom,

Famara.



Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 15:15:48 -0800

From: Cheikh Faty <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . . -Reply

Message-ID: <







Date: Fri, 13 Sep 96 23:46:14 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <



Camara,

Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed

in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.



Why you guys are reminding us of personalities and sentiments is beyond my

reasoning. Some of us have consistently oppose militarism. Others spent their

time and energy criticizing the former regime and claim that in as much as

they too don't like military rule, in our case they fully supported the

overthrow as the only means available. I am yet to hear from those individuals

which party they support. Morro dealt with the obstacles and constraints UDP

had to tackle since its inception. Please try to understand that this party

was registered virtually a week ago, they only have less than 3 weeks of

campaigning. As if these are not enough obstacles, they were banned from using

McCarthy square and they now cannot even hire GPTC buses. On top of all these

their supporters are constantly been harrassed and detained. Read Lawyer

Darbo interview on the Point newspaper.

I also invite you to find out the summoning of heads of departments to state

house and what they were obliged to do.

But despite all these UDP have the

best possible chance of defeating 'military turncoat civilians'. The spontaneous

crowd conservatively estimated at 70,000 which assembled at Brikama as oppose

to A(F)PRC 40,000 during their first rally is prove of that.( I guess that

answers Tony's ? on pre-election poll) If we are serious of doing away with

militarism we should also look who has the best chance. UDP's draws its

support from all the banned political parties. At least what the ban did was

to bring those supporters together.



Your last point as to what happens when A(F)PRC is defeated really struck me,

i must admit. All i can say to that, i concur with you on the absurdity of it

all. I think its outrageous and ridiculous. One thing is for certain the will

of the people will eventually prevail no matter how long it takes.

Lang



>

> Hi Gambia-l,

>

> I belive that PDOIS is the only alternative to both APRC and

> UDP although they are small acording the news from Reuters

> we get here on the list.

> Gambians should not vote on the basis of personalities and sentiments

> but on the basis of careful evaluation of the programmes and

> potentiallities of parties and candidates.

> I have only seen the constitution of the UDP and therefore, cannot

> judge what their intentions are.

>

>

> I wonder how many have been thinking about that if Jammeh is

> defeated in this coming elections, we risk having an elected

> President who will not be able to assume office until after the

> National Assembly elections. The reason for this is that the

> provisions of the constitution establish a National Assembly to check

> the executive branch of the government.

> Therefore, the executive cannot assume office without the legislature

> being in place.

> THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE SWORN IN BY THE NATIONAL

> ASSEMBLY!

> It would be very absurd to have an elected President on the sideline

> while an unelected head of state rules by decrees until the National

> Assembly elections.

>

>

> Could it be that one of the reasons of Jammeh promoting himself to

> colonel before resigning from the GNA is that, he will get a higher

> retirement benefit than as a captain?

>

> Peace!

> Momodou Camara

>

> (P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)

>

>





From:
To:
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

From:

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <19960914152456.AAA22354@LOCALNAME>



> Most of the policicies PDOIS advocate have been tried, tested and failed

> in many parts of the world. Let us be realistic and look around us.



You cannot make me believe that PDOIS policies have been tried, in

other countries and failed. PDOIS is not copying their policies from

any foriegn country but conditions and facts based on the Gambian

situation. Their leadership have shown that they are dedicated to work

for the enlightenment of the Gambian people and I am sure they will

continue as they did and are still doing.

I am not an official member of PDOIS so I speak only form my own

observation and I believe action speaks louder than words.



Socialism has not yet failed here in Scandinavia!

I am not saying one should transfer that to the Gambia because there are different

circumstances.





Peace!

Momodou Camara



(P.S:- My daily language is Danish!)









From:
To:
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

From:

To:

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <



Modou,

PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian

citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the

election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and

failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the

average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position

deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an

Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political

party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line

is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well

they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far

from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another

defination of the "politics of the belly."



------------------------------



From: ABDOU
To:
Subject: Re: elections (fwd)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: elections (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* Following was rejected by the server. The writer is Oumar Ndongo. */



Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Testing.

I arrived safely.I am surprised by Yayah Jammeh's popularity with

the Senegalese populace.His latest TV interview was put twice and

people seem to be very appreciative.I need to get more informed

opinions to report back to you.I'll get back to you shortly.To

Sarjo Bojang,I'll call your Grandma as soon as possible.I miss

Morro's postings.

Oumar.









From:
To:
Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dr. Nyang`s Message.

Message-ID: <



Hej List Members

Thank you Dr. Nyang for your message and thanks to all who contributed to it.

Why are we quite? Are we afraid to go home if one speaks out? Maybe some members are.



After the July 1981 coup as I was planning to go to the Gambia for holidays,a friend

of mine in Denmark, who was also my class-mate in crab Island told me that I should

not travel to Gambia as ( I was in the wanted list and would be arrested on arrival

at the airport). I asked him why, he said its because of some of my pamphlets on

Gambia. I said to myself that those so called pamphlets would not stop me from going

to Gambia. I went for six good weeks without no arrest and no problems. Had I

followed his advice, I would stop myself from going to Gambia when I`m not even in

the wanted list. I went back three times after that without any problems. Now my

question is, this happened during Jawara`s civilian rule, do you think I would have

gone if it was under military rule?.



I agree with Famara about the English Teachers. I think whats important is for people

to understand the message that one sends regardless of English grammar or spellings

etc.etc. I think one can even write in broken English as long as it is understood.



Peoples credibility is also another thing but much has already been said.



The way some members attack to some postings also make some to be quite especially

new members. this is part of the game but I think one should not go too far in

attacking some one`s personal views.



Finally, I think the quite members should be inform that it is not only the

discussions that makes life in Gambia-L but also posting of news-letters etc. etc.

There are alot of news papers around and as soon as one sees something about Gambia,

one should send it to the list for all to read. this is also a contribution.

Thank you very much.





From:
To:
Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

From:

To: SillahB@aol.com

Subject: Re: post-elections Gambia

Message-ID: <





> Modou,

> PDOIS's leadership have shown tremendous dedication in enlightening Gambian

> citizens of all walks of life, but unfortunately they will NOT win the

> election. I think this way, not because their policies have been tried and

> failed all over the world, but they're a little bit too complicated for the

> average Gambian; even though they try their best to simplify their position

> deligently. I see PDOIS as more than a political party, but also an

> Educational Resource. PDOIS has been more informative than any political

> party in all of Gambian politics, and that is very healthy, but bottom line

> is, truth does not prevail in third world politics. I do not care how well

> they tried to educate the electorates, a victory in the ballot box is far

> from their reach, but in spirit they can record a lanslide, probably another

> defination of the "politics of the belly."

>

I used to think just as you that PDOIS are a little bit complicated for the average

Gambians. I always say they are a group of interlecutals who are too ahead of the

thinking of ordinary Gambians. But Momodou`s posting of their campaign programme

proved me wrong. Their programme is written in simple and clear English for all

ordinary Gambians to read and understand. I agree with you that they have no chance

to win the elections as it is a small party. What a pitty? They are the ones we need

in the Gambia to govern our country.

You said many good things about PDOIS which are true " thanks for that " its good to

be honest even if you support another party.Well tell us the good things about your

UDP.



I think what most people are afraid of is that most PPP supporters, the X.ministers,

and those banned on political activities are supporting and campaigning for UDP. This

is not a secret as it is even in the foreign media. The question is: Is it going to

be another type of Jawara government.



I think Famara is right that one should not only ask or collect money from people to

support a political party and stop there. One should go ahead and tell us whats going

on. I`m sure Darboe is very busy now with the campaign and you have a lot to tell us.

So please do so. I personally support PDOIS.

----

Matarr M. Jeng.





Date: Sat, 14 Sep 1996 21:20:29 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . .

Message-ID: <



Morro,( Gambia-l)



Thanks for the welcome to the US. Welcome to all the new members, and

thanks to all of you for your contributions.

I am not going to respond to the whole message, most of the things

like wife beating, personal attacks, and so on am not wasting time on. I think

they have been treated fairly well. One thing I want to stand by is

the statement that " systems produce people". You have a point when

you said that people produce their systems. But remember, these people

who are already produced by the existing system, have undergone the

process socialisation. The norms and values of the society are

internalised by these people, and this is what maintains the system.

The norms and values are legitimised by the institutions like

schools, churches and mosques etc. we have around us.

If you are telling me that the people produce the system then you are

quiet right, but remember they producing a system they are expected

to reproduce. There can be a gradual change in values and norms but

these takes a long time.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.





> Famara:

>

> That we should "Remember the system produces its people" is a

> concept standing on its head. To put it upright, it should be rather

> that "a people produce their system." Once you submit to the idea

> that a system produces its people it is but an easy ride to a

> dictatorship (a system to whip us into shape (i.e. to produce us).

>

> I am of the view that a people produce their system (govt.) Thus

> no matter now offensive a govt. may be to me personally, I am not

> so arrogant as to substitute the will of a democratic majority with

> mine.

>

> When we behold such ideas as a system produces its people

> (and I don't think you're alone in this view), then our compatriot

> list members become suspicious of our resolve and our motive. No

> wonder they are silent. Indeed not too long ago, debate was

> extinguished on certain lines of inquiry dubbed "personal". All of a

> sudden critical views of public officials are "personal"? That sort of

> attack on contributors diminishes their interest.

>

> How Could You Be Sure I Am Not a Spy?: You can't. But when

> we have caught a person at lies in virtually every posting he makes,

> when he has brought dishonor to our country, allegedly is a wife

> beater (and makes no response to that charge but that he will write

> a book), when he proclaims to be our friend and yet consorts with

> persons who detain and kill our friends and family members . . . (I

> feel a rage coming on . . .) No wonder we think he is a liar for hire.

> That is not personal; it is a fact. Don't brush it under the carpet; let

> it all hang out. Period. If I am a spy, well . . .take a teddy bear

> over a grizzly any day.

>

> Welcome to the U.S. Have a Good weekend. (I am passionate,

> never personal.)

>

> Morro.

> --------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------

>

> Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

> (IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Fri, 13 Sep 96 14:59:25 CST

> Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA14040; Fri, 13 Sep 1996 15:00:21 -0500

> Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

> id sma015543; Fri Sep 13 15:00:06 1996

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA16963;

> Fri, 13 Sep 96 12:49:25 -0700

> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA36322;

> Fri, 13 Sep 96 12:49:20 -0700

> Received: from majestix.cmr.no (majestix.cmr.no [129.177.31.53]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id MAA20684 for <

> -0700

> Received: from amadeus.cmi.no (amadeus.cmi.no [193.156.13.3]) by majestix.cmr.no (8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id VAA17465 for <

> Received: from AMADEUS/SpoolDir by amadeus.cmi.no (Mercury 1.21);

> 13 Sep 96 21:49:19 +01

> Received: from SpoolDir by AMADEUS (Mercury 1.21); 13 Sep 96 21:48:59 +01

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Fri, 13 Sep 1996 21:48:55 GMT+1

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: On the issue of silience . . .

> X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail/Windows (v1.22)

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> Morro,

> I know you would not take this so personal.

> You the talked about

> ".. condemnation of the AFPRC is to be

> > effective, it must be complete and unequivocal. We can't praise

> > them for "rescuing", enlightening" and guiding us to "prudent"

> > choices and at the same time condemn Gambia-l members for being

> > "quiet" in this debate."

> I don't think we should paint the world , The Gambia for our

> discussion into BLACK and WHITE. I think it is more complex than

> that. Whether we like military governments or not, the state(if one

> can even identify any) in the Gambia was decaying. Corruption was

> rampant and apathy was the order of the day. Don't tell me that the

> people had the choice to take Jawara out of power, this power was

> very limited. Remember the system produces its people. The PPP regime

> was producing people who would just follow blindly. No wonder they

> do not build many high schools and institutions of higher learning.

> Knowledge is power. As the saying goes "It is easy to govern fools".

> Some of us ofcourse managed to "jump out of the line".

> If I remembered well Student Union activists were kind of "criminalised".

> Anyone who was critical was termed an enemy and denied scholarship

> regardless of your academic level. Any progressive regime should not

> discourage its radical youths. These youth organisations are a training for

> the bigger roles in the future.

> Apart from the passifying system we found ourselves in, most of us were

> drunken with the "American Dream", that "SUMA BESS A NGAAY NYOW" or

> "BESS BOU MA JAAY KOO" for that non-Wolof speakers, these menas in a

> nutshell that "one will make it one day ". We prove these in many

> different ways. Mainly through criminal acts in the form of

> drug dealing, embezzlement of public funds, you name it. Let me add

> that some worked hard and earn their comfortable lifestyles.

> I don't think one is a hypocrite if one sees a spade and calls it a

> spade. The military take was a reality in the Gambia, most of us

> condemn it in principle, but we are also tolerant enough to see what

> ever positive developments that came by. I do not think the balance

> contributions of some of the members in the net is the reason for the silence.

> I think you should find another explanation.

> May be people get scared by the "PETTY ENGLISH TEACHERS" on the net.

> To them I say, remember that the english language is not ours, it is

> an imperial language. I think we are doing very well by managing some

> communication. Your pettiness is probably scaring some people to

> perform their human right of expression.

> About the spy I thought we finished with that a long time ago. How

> can we know that you Morro are not a spy??

> I think I will stop here for now.

> Have a pleasant weekend everybody.

> Shalom,

> Famara.

>



