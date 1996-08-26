|
Author
Topic
|
Momodou
Denmark
10231 Posts
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:39:08
GAMBIA-L Digest 31
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Heavy Rains Flood URD.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
2) Presidential candidate:Darboe
by SillahB@aol.com
3) house-cleaning
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
4) New Member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
5) Re: Interested in Joining!!! (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
6) Re: Friendly Subscription!!! (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
7) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
8) Nigeria's National Soccer Coach resigns (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
9) Three new members
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
10) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
11) Ethiopia / Flood
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
12) Liberia / Ceasefire
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
13) France / Immigrants
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
14) Kenya / Children
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
15) A home page for the emancipation of Zaire
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
16) ember
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
17) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)
by Alias431@aol.com
18) Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...
by SillahB@aol.com
19) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
20) Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
21) Fw: re: heavy rains flood urd
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
22) Fw: Re: Heavy Rains Flood URD.
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
23) PDOIS campaign programme
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
24) (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
25) Re: Yaya Jammeh's new party
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
26) Signing off....
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
27) RE: Famara's Comments
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
28) RE: Famara's Comments
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
29) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
30) Jammeh's new party.
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
31) Re: Signing off....
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
32) Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
33) Liberia / Disarmament
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
34) Burundi / Sanctions
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
35) Where is Gambia HEADED?
by awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)
36) Re: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
37) Re: Signing off....
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
38) RE: Alhagie Amuni's comments
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
39) Re: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
40) Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
41) The right to vote
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
42) Re: TRUTH STINKS
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
43) introduction
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
44) Where is Gambia HEADED?
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
45) Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
46) RE: Famara's Comments
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
47) G. National Troupe
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
48) 96H28061.html
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
49) Yahya N. Darboe - New member..
by YAHYAD@aol.com
50) Gambia News from Reuters...
by YAHYAD@aol.com
51) Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
52) Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .
by SBojang@aol.com
53) cnet clip, Two more candidates to contest Gambia [ 45] Reuter / Pap Saine
by at137@columbia.edu
54) cnet clip, Burundi defends military regime to hos [ 60] Reuter / Evelyn Leop
by at137@columbia.edu
55) Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
56) Re: The Road Ahead?
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
57) Forwarded posting of Dr Nyang
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
58) fwd message
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
59) France / Immigrants
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
60) UD Platform . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
61) Introduction of Brother
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
62) Re: Introduction of Brother
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
63) Re: UD Platform . . .
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
64) One Last Thing.....
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
65) THE UDP PLATFORM . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
66) One Last Thing.....
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
67) Raising Funds For U.D.P.
by ndarboe@olemiss.edu
68) ZIMBABWE STRIKE
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
69) GAMBIA POLITICS
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
70) Re: One Last Thing.....
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
71) Re: One Last Thing.....
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
72) Re: THE UDP PLATFORM or what?. . .
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
73) Re: New Member (fwd)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
This article is from the point newspaper issue dated 15th. August 1996.
Heavy Rains Flood URD Chamoi Bridge Affected
Heavy rains have caused great floods which have swept about 10 houses and badly
affected about 246 inhabitants who were rendered homeless recently in Basse and
environs.
The two-hour downpour of rain created the greatest panic since there was a period of
dry spell since the commenencement of the rains. The areas affected were Basse
Santasu where seven houses collapsed, Kabakama which lost two houses and foodstuff.In
Mansajang Kunda a child of seven years was swept by the flood and later found at
Angal Futa, where nine houses were affected.
The newly constructed Chamoi Bridge was again affected,other bridges affected by the
floods are Kumbija, Kuju Kuju Badu bridge which halted the flow of traffic at the
Sandugu Bolong into Bassending. The Fang Dema`s farmland in Dampha Kunda was also
eroded.
Meanwhile the General Manager of S.K.Jaiteh Enterprises Mr. Salifu K.Jaiteh
recently responded to an appeal by the Gambia Red Cross Society and donated the flood
victims at Basse with six bales of shoes and household materials amounting to
D4.600.00
----
(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk
BANJUL, Aug 24 (Reuter) - Prominent Gambian barrister Ousseynou Dar=
boe
has said he plans to form a political party and run against military rule=
r
Captain Yahya Jammeh in next month's presidential election. =
=0D
Jammeh has banned the three main political parties but two smaller
parties have said they plan to put up candidates provided they can meet t=
ough
registration conditions. =
=0D
``I was contacted by a cross-section of the community from Banjul to
up-country and asked to contest the presidential elections,'' Darboe,
vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association, said on Friday. =
=0D
He said he would submit his application to the electoral commission n=
ext
week. =
=0D
Darboe said he intended to protest to the minister of local governmen=
t
about public figures such as traditional chiefs who were already campaign=
ing
on behalf of Jammeh. =
=0D
A decree published last Wednesday said anyone involved in politics be=
fore
campaigning officially starts on September 9 would face a fine of one mil=
lion
dalasis ($100,000) or life imprisonment. =
=0D
Jammeh has said he will stand as a civilian candidate in the Septembe=
r 26
election but will not campaign as he does not want to get involved in
politics. =
=0D
Candidates must gather 5,000 signatures from around the country by th=
e
September 5 registration deadline. =
=0D
The Commonwealth said on Tuesday the election rules were flawed and w=
ould
allow the small West African country's military leaders to strengthen the=
ir
grip on power. =
=0D
The Commonwealth last year suspended the membership of army-ruled
Nigeria. =
=0D
Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all political activ=
ity
on August 14, then announced two days later that the country's three main=
parties would be excluded. =
=0D
They banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted presiden=
t
Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from Britain in 1965 un=
til
1994, and excluded Jawara's People's Progressive Party, the National
Convention Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gamb=
ia
People's Party. =
=0D
08:49 08-24-96
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694--
Hi Folks,
I am sorry that I was not able to attend to some of the
house-cleaning chores during the weekend. I had travelled.
Alhagie Aminu Wali will be added. I will also forward some
message that were rejected during the weekend.
-Abdou.
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
As requested Alhagie Aminu Wali from Nigeria has been added to Gambia-l.
Welcome Alhagie.
Thanks
Tony
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
Hello Gambia-l,
My name is Alhagie Aminu Wali and I'm originally from Nigeria.
I realize tha Gambia is headed towards the trend that Nigeria has
taken all these years...Inefficient Military Rule. I feel sorry for
what used to be one of the most peaceful countries in Africa, maybe
even the world.
I would like to take this opportunity to ask membership of gambia-l.
Even though I'm from a different country, I feel that we are
experiencing basically the same problems.
Thank you.
Alhagie Aminu Wali
By the way, I was recommended to the list by my good friend Moe
Jallow of Atlanta, Ga.
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu.)
I support the inclusion of friends of Gambians or persons of Gambian
descent in this evergrowing list of subscribers. One suggestion I would
like the members of the Gambia network to think about is that prospective
subscribers who are nationals of other countries should promise to post
news and bits and pieces of information from their local press that are
related either to the Gambia or the West African region.I believe we can
benefit immeasurably from the editorials of some of the papers and
magazines from various African countries.The contributions of persons in
Europe,Japan and the Middle East could also be very useful.
On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, Modou Jallow wrote:
> > Hello Abdou and other list members...,
> >
> > I was wondering if it would be acceptable by gambia-l community to
> > subscribe a friend of mine to the list. He is from Nigeria but resides
> > here in Atlanta and we go to the same school - Southern Polythecnic State
> > University (formally Southern College of Technology).
> >
> > He is very interested in participating in the discussions about gambia and
> > other African countries, including Nigerian Issues.
> >
> > If it is O.k with list members, please add him to the list.
> >
> > His name is Alhagie Aminu Wali (a.k.a Amin) and his e-mail address is:
> > awali@st6000.sct.edu
> >
> > Thanks a lot!
> >
> > Regards,
> >
> > Moe S. Jallow
> > Product Support Engineer
> > Hayes MicroComputer
> > Norcross, GA 30092
> >
> > ______________________________________________________________________________
> >
> > mjallow@st6000.sct.edu mjallow@prodigy.com mjallow@gnn.com
> >
> > _____________________________________________________________________________
> >
> >
> >
>
From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)
I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It
should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matters
affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the
world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our
interest in circulating important information about the African region, it
would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.
Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are
discussed critically and frankly.
On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:
> Hey Haddijatou,
> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite
> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I
> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni
> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like
> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of
> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers
> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we
> need to discuss this in detail.
>
>
>
> Keep it light
>
- ------- Forwarded Message
To: africans@iastate.edu
Subject: Nigeria's National Soccer coach resigns
Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 20:09:10 CDT
From: Moses M Siambi <musa@iastate.edu>
>
> 25 Aug 96 - Sports-Nigeria-Soccer
>
> Nigeria's National Soccer Coach Resigns
>
>
> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria's Dutch soccer coach, Johannes
> Bonfrere, has resigned.
>
> "I am tired of fighting," he said.
>
> He led the country's under-23 squad to beat Brazil and clinch the
> gold medal in the Atlanta Olympic Soccer event. This was the first
> time an African team had done so.
>
> Speaking from his home in the Netherlands, Bonfrere shocked
> Nigerians with his announcement Saturday in a telephone hook-up with
> Nigerian television's live programme, Mastersports.
>
> "I have sent my letter of resignation together with the bank papers
> of the 25,000 dollars I was accused of stealing," he said.
>
> His resignation was the climax of a game of hide and seek between
> him and the Nigerian Football Association. He said he had written to
> the association informing it of his decision not to return.
>
> He claimed the association had treated him badly and that he would
> not reverse his decision to quit the 7,500-U.S.-dollar a month job.
>
> However, soccer analysts believe that behind the scenes
> negotiations, at the highest level, might make Bonfrere change his
> mind.
>
> Bonfrere said his quit decision was supported by the U-23 squad. He
> expressed gratitude to Nigeria's military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha,
> who had publicly announced a 1.5 million naira (about 145,000 us
> dollars) reward for Bonfrere for steering the team to the Olympiad
> victory.
>
> "I thank the head of state, General Sani Abacha; Chief of General
> Staff, General Oladipo Diya and Nigerians for their great support,"
> he said.
>
> The football association and Bonfrere have been at loggerheads since
> January following allegations of misappropriation of 10,000 dollars
> meant for accommodation of the national team in Kenya before the
> African Nations Cup staged in South Africa.
>
> Nigeria decided at the last minute to boycott the nations cup.
>
> Another bone of contention was the 25,000 dollars handed him to
> prepare the soccer squad for the Centennial Olympic Games in
> Atlanta. The association alleged Bonfrere stole the money, an
> accusation he denied.
>
> At the end of the Olympiad, Bonfrere left for the Netherlands,
> protesting the "shoddy treatment" he said he received at the hands
> of Nigerian officials. His absence from the celebrations that
> followed the country's Olympic success has attracted much comment.
>
> Besides monetary rewards announced by the Nigerian leader for the
> Olympic squad and its officials, a national honour, Member of the
> Order of Niger, was conferred on Bonfrere for bringing Nigeria the
> Olympic soccer gold.
Three additional new members have been added to Gambia-l. They are the
following: Amie Joof, Ylva Hernlund who just returned from The Gambia and
Yaya Darboe of Seattle. Yaya Darboe is a brother of Numumkunda Darboe who
was enrolled last week. The list will be looking forward to their
introductions.
Welcome on board, Amie, Ylva and Yaya.
Thanks
Tony
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
Thank you very much Dr. Nyang for addressing such an important agenda. I
strongly agree with you that personal messages shoult not be sent through
the List serve. May be some of the authors do not know that if use the
reply command to reply to a message form the organization everybody
receives it. Please send messages directly to the e-mail addresses of the
receivers.
Numukunda Darboe
DATE=8/26/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202199
TITLE=ETHIOPIA FLOODS (S)
BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNS
DATELINE=NAIROBI
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: FLOODING HAS DRIVEN THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE FROM THEIR HOMES
SOUTHEAST OF THE ETHIOPIAN CAPITAL. V-O-A EAST AFRICA
CORRESPONDENT SCOTT STEARNS REPORTS HEAVY RAINS HAVE ALREADY
DESTROYED CROPS.
TEXT: ETHIOPIAN RADIO SAYS NEARLY 25-THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE
HOMELESS AFTER FLOODWATERS SWEPT THROUGH THE TOWN OF WANJI ABOUT
100 KILOMETERS FROM ADDIS ABABA.
WATER RELEASED FROM A DAM AT THE KOKA HYDROELECTRIC FACILITY
BURST THROUGH THREE DIKES AND FLOODED A LARGE AREA. THE PRIME
MINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS WANJI, MATAHARA, AND AMIBARA HAVE BEEN
MOST AFFECTED.
THE AWASH RIVER HAS ALREADY FLOODED MORE THAN TWO-THOUSAND
HECTARES OF SUGAR CANE ALONG WITH THE HOMES OF THOUSANDS OF
PLANTATION WORKERS. HEAVY RAINS HAVE CHANGED THE RIVER'S COURSE
DESTROYING CROPS, ROADS, AND DRINKING WATER WELLS.
TEMPORARY SHELTERS ARE IN PLACE WITH FOOD, BLANKETS AND MEDICINE
FOR AS MANY AS 150-THOUSAND PEOPLE.
ETHIOPIA'S NATIONAL WEATHER CENTER SAYS RAINFALL IN THE AREA HAS
BEEN THE HEAVIEST IN 20 YEARS. MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED OVER THE
NEXT MONTH. (SIGNED)
NEB/SKS/JWH/CF
26-Aug-96 10:16 AM EDT (1416 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
DATE=8/26/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202211
TITLE=LIBERIA/ CEASEFIRE (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: TWO OF LIBERIA'S MAIN WARLORDS HAVE ORDERED THEIR
FIGHTERS TO DISENGAGE FROM FRONTLINE POSITIONS AND DISMANTLE
ROADBLOCKS ON HIGHWAYS IN THEIR TERRITORIES. BUT V-O-A
CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE NEW COMMANDER OF A WEST
AFRICAN PEACEKEEPING FORCE IN LIBERIA SAYS THE FACTION LEADERS
MUST DO MORE.
TEXT: IN A RADIO BROADCAST, MAIN REBEL LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR
ANNOUNCED HIS NATIONAL PATRIOTIC FRONT OF LIBERIA FACTION WILL
NO LONGER HOLD TERRITORY IN THE COUNTRY. HE SAID HE CONSIDERS
THE WAR OVER, AND HE CALLED ON HIS FIGHTERS TO RETURN TO THEIR
BASES.
ALHAJI KROMAH, MR. TAYLOR'S LONG-STANDING RIVAL BUT ALLY DURING
THE FIGHTING THAT ERUPTED IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LAST APRIL,
ALSO CALLED ON HIS MILITIAMEN TO CEASE ALL HOSTILITIES AND RETURN
TO THEIR BASES. A STATEMENT RELEASED BY MR. KROMAH'S UNITED
LIBERATION MOVEMENT ORDERED THE DISMANTLING OF ALL CHECKPOINTS
ALONG THE PO RIVER-TUBMANBURG HIGHWAY AND THE IMMEDIATE AND
UNCONDITIONAL WITHDRAWAL OF FIGHTERS FROM SURROUNDING TOWNS AND
VILLAGES.
BOTH CHARLES TAYLOR AND ALHAJI KROMAH HAVE PLEDGED TO COMPLETELY
DISARM THEIR FIGHTERS BY SEPTEMBER 30TH, MONTHS EARLIER THAN THE
SCHEDULED TIMETABLE FOR GENERAL DISARMAMENT OF ABOUT 60-THOUSAND
REBELS. OTHER FACTION LEADERS, SUCH AS ROOSEVELT JOHNSON, HEAD
OF A SPLINTER GROUP OF THE UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT, AND GEORGE
BOLEY, LEADER OF THE LIBERIA PEACE COUNCIL, HAVE YET TO ANNOUNCE
SIMILAR ACTIONS.
THE NEW HEAD OF THE WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPING FORCE, VICTOR MALU,
URGED FACTION LEADERS TO GO BEYOND DISMANTLING CHECKPOINTS AND TO
BEGIN THE DISARMAMENT PROCESS.
SPEAKING AT HIS FIRST NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE ASSUMING COMMAND OF
THE NIGERIAN-LED PEACEKEEPING FORCE, THE NIGERIAN OFFICER SAID HE
WAS HAPPY TO SEE FACTION LEADERS DRAW BACK FROM AREAS THEY
CONTROLLED. BUT HE SAID THE FACTIONS MUST ALSO DEMAND THE
FIGHTERS HAND OVER ALL THEIR WEAPONS TO THE PEACEKEEPERS AT
DESIGNATED LOCATIONS.
GENERAL MALU CALLED ON OTHER FACTION LEADERS WHO HAVE NOT BEGUN
THE DISARMAMENT AND WITHDRAWAL PROCESS TO DO SO. HE SAID HIS
MULTINATIONAL PEACEKEEPING FORCE WOULD HELP THE INTERIM
GOVERNMENT AND THE UNITED NATIONS OBSERVER MISSION TO IMPLEMENT
ALL THE PROVISIONS ESTABLISHED IN LAST MONTH'S PEACE TALKS IN THE
NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA.
ALTHOUGH FACTIONS HAVE FAILED TO IMPLEMENT MORE THAN ONE-DOZEN
PREVIOUS PEACE ACCORDS, MOST LIBERIANS ARE OPTIMISTIC THE LATEST
DEAL WILL WORK. THE REBEL LEADERS FACE PUNITIVE SANCTIONS,
INCLUDING TRIAL BY A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL AND EXCLUSION FROM NEXT
YEAR'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITH THE
REQUIREMENTS. (SIGNED)
NEB/PM/LWM
NEB/WPM/JWH
26-Aug-96 2:58 PM EDT (1858 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
DATE=8/26/96
TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=5-34159
TITLE=FRANCE / IMMIGRANTS REACT
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
// EDS: FRENCH ACTUALITIES FILED IN CLEAR TO THE BUBBLE //
INTRO: WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE SO FAR BEEN SILENT
FOLLOWING THE EXPULSION FROM FRANCE OF HUNDREDS OF AFRICAN
IMMIGRANTS. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK
REPORTS AFRICAN CITIZENS PRIVATELY SAY THEY ARE NOT HAPPY WITH
FRANCE'S TREATMENT OF PEOPLE FROM ITS FORMER AFRICAN COLONIES.
TEXT: FOLLOWING THE EXPULSION OF HUNDREDS OF FRENCH-SPEAKING
AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS FROM FRANCE, IVORIANS HERE IN ABIDJAN SAID THE
TREATMENT OF THE IMMIGRANTS INDICATES A DOUBLE STANDARD OF
PATERNALISM AND RACISM TOWARD AFRICANS.
// OPT. ACT OF REACTION IN FRENCH //
// OPT // FRANCE HAS BECOME WHAT IT IS WITH THE HELP OF AFRICANS,
SAID THIS MAN. IT IS NOT RIGHT. THEY ARE RACISTS. THAT IS
THE PROBLEM. THEY ARE TRULY RACISTS. YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THE
FRENCH ARE RACISTS.
// OPT ACT REACTION IN FRENCH ///
// OPT // I BELIEVE, SAYS ANOTHER MAN, THAT WHEN THE FRENCH COME
INTO A FOREIGN COUNTRY, THEY ARE CONSIDERED EXPATRIATES. IF YOU
CHECK CAREFULLY, YOU WILL REALIZE THAT THERE ARE SOME FRENCHMEN
WHO DO NOT HAVE VALID PAPERS. BUT WHEN THEY COME HERE, THEY
ARE CONSIDERED EXPATRIATES. BUT WHEN IT COMES TO US AFRICANS, HE
SAID, THEY CALL US "WITHOUT PAPERS." IT IS TERRIBLE.
// OPT ACT REACTION IN FRENCH //
// OPT // CONCERNING FRENCH PRESIDENT JACQUES CHIRAC, SAID THIS
MAN, I WANT TO ASK IF HE IS FOR AFRICA, HOW CAN HE TREAT THE
AFRICANS THAT WAY? THEY ARE TREATING INDIVIDUALS LIKE THEY WERE
NOTHING, HE SAID. WE HERE IN AFRICA ARE NOT HAPPY WITH THAT.
TODAY, IF YOU MAKE A COMPARISON BETWEEN THE FRENCH WHO ARE IN
MALI AND THE MALIANS WHO ARE IN FRANCE, THERE ARE FEWER MALIANS
IN FRANCE THAN THERE ARE FRENCHMEN IN MALI. IT IS THE SAME THING
IN IVORY COAST, THERE ARE MUCH MORE FRENCHMEN HERE, NEARLY
60-THOUSAND. BUT IN FRANCE THERE ARE HARDLY FOUR-THOUSAND
IVORIANS. THAT TELLS YOU, HE SAID, THAT THE FRENCH ARE IN AFRICA
IN GREATER NUMBERS THAN WE ARE IN FRANCE. // END OPT //
FOR MOST FRENCH-SPEAKING AFRICANS, THE PROMISE OF FRENCH
CITIZENSHIP AND THE DREAM OF SOMEDAY LIVING IN FRANCE IS AN
ENDURING LEGACY OF THE COLONIZATION OF AFRICA BY THE FRENCH, AND
OF THE CONTINUED ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL TIES WITH FRANCE.
AFRICANS HAVE SERVED IN THE FRENCH ARMY DURING BOTH WORLD WAR ONE
AND WORLD WAR TWO, AS WELL AS THE WAR IN VIETNAM IN THE 1950'S
AND THE WAR FOR INDEPENDENCE IN ALGERIA IN 1962.
FOLLOWING THE POST SECOND WORLD WAR BOOM, THERE WAS A GREAT NEED
FOR MANPOWER IN FRANCE, PARTICULARLY WITHIN THE HOUSING AND
ROADWORKS INDUSTRIES. THAT POOL OF LABOR WAS SUPPLIED MAINLY BY
AFRICANS.
LAMBERT KOUASSI IS AN EDITORIAL WRITER WITH THE PRO-GOVERNMENT
NEWSPAPER FRATERNITE MATIN IN IVORY COAST. HE SAYS DESPITE THE
HISTORIC TIES BETWEEN THE TWO CULTURES, FRENCH-SPEAKING AFRICANS
MUST SURRENDER THE IDEA THAT THEY CAN BECOME FRENCH CITIZENS.
// KOUASSI ACT - IN FRENCH - FADE //
IN REALITY, YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT THE FRENCH CREATED "LA
FRANCOPHONIE" FOR THEMSELVES, HE SAID. IT IS MEANT TO KEEP THEIR
LANGUAGE FROM DISAPPEARING FROM THE CONTINENT. THEY DID NOT
CREATE IT FOR US. THAT IS THE SITUATION WE LIVE IN, HE SAID. IT
IS THEREFORE NECESSARY THAT AFRICANS UNDERSTAND THAT WHATEVER HAS
HAPPENED, WHATEVER WILL HAPPEN, FRANCE IS NOT THEIR COUNTRY.
FRENCH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAID THE AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS WERE IN
THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY AND THAT THEIR EXPULSION WAS WITHIN IN THE
LAW. THE GOVERNMENT HAS SOUGHT TO SOFTEN THE CRACKDOWN ON
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH PROMISES TO REVIEW ITS IMMIGRATION LAWS.
AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS, PARTICULARLY FRANCE'S FORMER COLONIES IN
WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA, HAVE BEEN SILENT ON THE PLIGHT OF
ILLEGAL AND OTHER IMMIGRANTS IN FRANCE. ALL ARE TRYING TO REVIVE
THEIR ECONOMIES AND FRANCE HAS BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT IN EFFORTS
TO LIGHTEN AFRICA'S DEBT BURDEN AND KEEP THE IMPOVERISHED
CONTINENT ON THE INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL AGENDA.
BUT MANY CITIZENS OF WEST AFRICA SAY THE FRENCH EXPULSION OF
AFRICANS HAS HEIGHTENED THEIR AWARENESS THAT WHAT FRANCE SAYS AND
WHAT FRANCE DOES CONCERNING THEM ARE OFTEN DIFFERENT. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/JWH/CF
26-Aug-96 1:11 PM EDT (1711 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
DATE=8/26/96
TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=5-34154
TITLE=KENYA CHILDREN
BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNS
DATELINE=NAIROBI
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA SAYS MANY CHILD
PROSTITUTES ARE FORCED TO WORK BY MOTHERS WHO WERE THEMSELVES
CHILD PROSTITUTES. AS THE WORLD CONGRESS AGAINST THE COMMERCIAL
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN OPENS IN SWEDEN TUESDAY, V-O-A'S
SCOTT STEARNS IN NAIROBI REPORTS ON KENYAN EFFORTS TO CURB CHILD
PROSTITUTION.
TEXT: THERE ARE NO RELIABLE FIGURES ON THE NUMBER OF CHILD
PROSTITUTES IN KENYA, AND THAT IS PART OF THE PROBLEM.
AFTER A SURVEY ON THE CONDITION OF CHILDREN IN THE CITIES OF
MOMBASSA, KISUMU, AND NAIROBI, THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA
SAID IT WAS STILL NOT CLEAR HOW MANY CHILDREN ARE BEING
SEXUALLY EXPLOITED AND WHO IS PRIMARILY RESPONSIBLE.
HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER FRANCIS LOTODO SAYS DATA IS SCARCE BECAUSE
THE NATURE OF THE CHILD-SEX MARKET IS ELUSIVE AND OFTEN
UNDERTAKEN IN THE STRICTEST OF SECRECY. THOUGH IT MAY NOT BE
AS VISIBLE AS ADULT PROSTITUTION, HE SAYS THE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION
OF CHILDREN IS RAMPANT WITHIN "POCKETS" OF KENYAN SOCIETY.
THE ISSUE OF CHILD PROSTITUTION HAS BEEN ON THE FRONT PAGES OFTEN
DURING THE PAST FEW MONTHS. NEWSPAPERS BLAME TOURISTS ALONG THE
COAST FOR GIVING KENYA A REPUTATION FOR SEX TOURISM THAT RIVALS
THAILAND. THE EAST AFRICAN STANDARD RECENTLY REPORTED THAT
TEENAGE GIRLS WAIT FOR CUSTOMERS IN NAIROBI NIGHTCLUBS, ALTHOUGH
NO ONE UNDER AGE 18 IS SUPPOSED TO BE ALLOWED ENTRANCE.
PRESIDENT DANIEL ARAP MOI THIS MONTH SAID CHURCH LEADERS SHOULD
TAKE A MORE ACTIVE ROLE IN CURBING CHILD PROSTITUTION, A PRACTICE
HE BLAMED ON COPYING FOREIGN CULTURES.
IN A REPORT PREPARED FOR THE STOCKHOLM CONGRESS ON THE SEXUAL
EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN, RESEARCHERS SAY, THE PROBLEM IN AFRICA
IS MADE WORSE BY SINGLE MEN WHO MIGRATE TO URBAN CENTERS IN
SEARCH OF WORK.
ELIZABETH KAMAU IS THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY'S SPECIAL PROGRAM
MANAGER ON THE RIGHTS OF CHILDREN. SHE SAID SHE BELIEVES THE
PROBLEM REFLECTS THE ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS FACING MANY KENYAN
FAMILIES.
// KAMAU ACT //
THE PROBLEM ITSELF IS SO MUCH POVERTY ORIENTED. THEY
SEE IT AS A QUICK ALTERNATIVE TO EARN THEIR LIVING.
WHEN THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY GET INVOLVED, IT'S LIKE THE
CHILDREN HAVE SOMETHING TO BRING BACK HOME. AND FOR THE
CHILDREN THEMSELVES, THEY ALSO HAVE THESE ASPIRATIONS,
THEY ALSO WANT ALL THOSE THINGS THEY SEE. BUT THEY ARE
OUT OF REACH. AND SO WHEN THEY SEE THE ISSUE OF
PROSTITUTION AS AN ALTERNATIVE, THEY ACTUALLY DO GET
INTO IT.
// END ACT //
MS. KAMAU SAYS THE CHILDREN LEARN QUICKLY, ADAPTING THEIR PRICES
TO THE SEXUAL PREFERENCES OF THEIR CLIENTS. SOMETIMES IT IS SEX
FOR FOOD OR SCHOOL FEES, SOMETIMES IT IS PROTECTION FROM OTHER
STREET CHILDREN OR A PLACE TO SLEEP.
WHEN THEY GROW UP, MS. KAMAU SAYS THE CHILDREN ARE OFTEN
UNPREPARED FOR ADULT RESPONSIBILITIES AND FIND IT DIFFICULT TO
KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER. THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY HAS FOUND THAT
MANY CHILDREN WERE INTRODUCED TO PROSTITUTION BY MOTHERS WHO WERE
THEMSELVES CHILD PROSTITUTES.
// KAMAU ACT //
A CHILD WHO IS SO ABUSED, THE TRAUMA ACTUALLY IS CARRIED
ON RIGHT THROUGH AND YOU FIND THAT SUCH A PARENT WHO IS
EXPOSED TO THIS KIND OF EXPERIENCE CAN ONLY SEE IT AS
SOMETHING ELSE THAT HAS TO BE TRANSMITTED TO THE
OFFSPRING SHE GETS. IT'S A BAD EXPERIENCE, YES, SHE
MIGHT ACTUALLY JUST SAY, YES, IT'S A BAD EXPERIENCE.
BUT GIVEN EVERYTHING, IT'S THE ONLY THING SHE HAS KNOWN
HOW AND THIS IS HOW SHE HAS MANAGED TO RAISE HER
CHILDREN.
// END ACT //
THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO
HIGHLIGHT THE COMMUNITY'S RESPONSIBILITY TO IDENTIFY THOSE BEHIND
CHILD PROSTITUTION. BUT MS. KAMAU SAYS IT DOESN'T HELP TO TELL A
CHILD TO CHANGE HER LIFE IF YOU OFFER NO ALTERNATIVE.
SHE HOPES THE STOCKHOLM MEETING WILL BE A CHANCE TO SHARE
INFORMATION ABOUT REHABILITATION PROGRAMS THAT INVOLVE CHILDREN
AND THEIR PARENTS. UNLESS THE CYCLE IS BROKEN, MS. KAMAU SAYS
THIS GENERATION OF CHILD PROSTITUTES WILL NOT BE THE LAST.
(SIGNED)
NEB/SKS/JWH/CF
26-Aug-96 8:55 AM EDT (1255 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
Hello Gambia-l,
Here is an article that might be worth reading.
> > To: All people interested in Zaire and its people
> >
> > From: Edward S. Marek, president, The Marek Enterprise, Inc.
> >
> > Subject: Zaire Watch: a home page for the emancipation of Zaire
> >
> > On August 23, 1996, in Washington, D.C., Mr. Daniel Simpson, the American
> > ambassador to Zaire, challenged freedom loving people around the world,
> > especially those living in Canada and the United States, to be as impatient
> > as possible with the Mobutu government's failure to transition Zaire to
> > democracy. Ambassador Simpson challenged everyone to demonstrate their
> > impatience and to look ahead now to the great task of rebuilding the new
> > Zaire of the future.
> >
> > The Marek Enterprise, Inc. (MAREK), an American business enterprise based in
> > Reston, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., and owner-operator of the Africa
> > Information Service (AfIS), accepts the ambassador's challenge. MAREK has
> > activated a page at its World Wide Web (WWW) site devoted exclusively to the
> > emancipation of Zaire. This page is being made available as a public service
> > to all freedom loving people interested in creating freedom and prosperity in
> > Zaire.
> >
> > The mission of this WWW site is to offer the world an information center to
> > monitor the transition to democracy and electoral process in Zaire, to
> > strengthen public support for the people of Zaire, to build a global
> > coalition for their emancipation from oppression, and to create an
> > environment in which the people of Zaire can achieve their full potential as
> > members of the global community of people. People are invited to use this
> > WWW site as one of the many means available to create and maintain pressure
> > on the Mobutu regime to implement the transition to democracy it promised
> > according to internationally recognized and accepted practices.
> >
> > To get this WWW site started, the initial focus will be to set up a mechanism
> > to monitor what the government in Zaire is doing to fulfill its promise to
> > hold free and fair democratic elections in Zaire, with particular focus on
> > the presidential election scheduled for 1997 but also with a focus on
> > parliamentary and local elections.
> >
> > This WWW site was activated on August 25, 1996, just two days after
> > Ambassador Simpson's challenge. Its WWW address is as follows:
> >
> > http://www.marekinc.com/Zairewatch.html
> >
> > People from every walk of life are invited and encouraged submit short
> > articles, reports, commentaries and news alerts to "Zaire Watch" by sending
> > them to:
> >
> > E-mail: edwards930@aol.com (Label inputs "Zaire Watch")
> >
> > Postal Mail:
> > Zaire Watch
> > c/o The Marek Enterprise, Inc.
> > 11733 Bowman Green Drive
> > Reston, VA 22090
> > USA
> >
> > Telephone and fax:
> > (703) 709-6171 (voice reports and commentaries accepted)
> > (703) 709-6328 (Fax reports and commentaries accepted)
> >
> > While The Marek Enterprise, Inc. is providing this WWW site as a public
> > service, and people are invited to participate at no cost to them, donations
> > will be accepted in any amount to help defray the costs of operating the
> > system and to enable the further promotion of the emancipation of the people
> > of Zaire from tyranny in global fora of like-minded organizations,
> > individuals, and governments.
> >
> > Signed,
> > Edward S. Marek
> > President, The Marek Enterprise, Inc.
> >
>
Welcome to Gambia-l Aminu Wali.
Please send in your introduction.
> As requested Alhagie Aminu Wali from Nigeria has been added to Gambia-l.
> Welcome Alhagie.
> Thanks
> Tony
>
Thanks
Moe S. Jallow
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638
Content-ID: <0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70591>
Content-type: text/plain
TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG
I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY
WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA; AND
AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR
TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.
THANK YOU
HADDIJATOU SECKA
YOU WROTE:
Alhaji Aminu Wali.....(Oga-Sir)
Nice to have you on board from the "Federal Republic of Nigeria"
I categorically disagree with you when you said "...Gambia is headed towards
the trend that Nigeria has taken all these years..." Even though I do not
agree with you, but I commend you for tapping Gambia as "the most peaceful
country in Africa, maybe even the world."
The reasons why I disagree with your analogy are as follows:
>>Gambia has never experienced a Biafra-like war,
>>Gambia does not have more millitary regimes than legitimate governments,
>>and election results have never been nullified in the Gambia after a winner
was declared; etc etc....so I do not see a reason for an analogy.
I ask you this question as a Nigerian and an honest student; how well does it
borther you to see the image of Nigeria and Nigerians being distorted every
minute throughout the world by Nigerians, from credit card fraud, drug
smuggling, student loan abuses etc, etc. You know what, it borthers me as
hell, and I know there is large number of rightous and hardworking Nigerians
all over the world, but the fact of the matter is that the stereotype is way
overwhelming!
Peace
Baboucarr H. Sillah
Please don't misunderstand Dr. Sulayman Nyang for quoting this particular mail
but it has become a habit that list memers send personal messages through
this
cyber Bantaba. I agree in the point he raised and I am sure there are many
others
who are also not interested in receiving private conversations which does not
concern them.
Momodou Camara
> Hi Matarr:
>
> The Gambia Foundation, Inc. has been collecting clothes and keeping them in
> storage for eventual shipment to the Red Cross. I have not been successful in
> getting a contact person there since starting the project. This is a time that
> these items of clothing might come in handy for the victims of the flood. I
> would appreciate a helping hand in getting a point of contact whom I can talk
> with and who can execute the wishes of the foundation without bringing the AFPRC
> into it. Any suggestions?
>
> Waiting for your response -
>
> Ya Soffie
> sarr@sprynet.com
>
----
(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk
> Matarr:
>
> I tried sending you a message earlier and I am not too sure that it came. I
> wanted a point of contact regarding clothes that The Gambia Foundation, Inc. has
> been collecting for some time and I think this is a time that the clothes might
> be of some help to those affected by the flood. Please respond to this query by
> either sending an e-mail or calling me at 301/445-2850. I would sincerely
> appreciate it. Thank you -
>
> Ya Soffie
>
----
(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk
> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang@cldc.howard.edu)
> Thanks for the news report about the flood in Basse. I am very concerned
> about the people of that part of Gambia. I grew up in that part of the
> country. The news report brought back childhood memories.I hope things
> will improve shortly.We will try to contact ther Gambia Red Cross on
> relief support. Thanks a lot.Please keep the good work.
>
> On Sun, 25 Aug 1996, Matarr M. Jeng wrote:
>
> > This article is from the point newspaper issue dated 15th. August 1996.
> > Heavy Rains Flood URD Chamoi Bridge Affected
> >
> > Heavy rains have caused great floods which have swept about 10 houses and badly
> > affected about 246 inhabitants who were rendered homeless recently in Basse and
> > environs.
> > The two-hour downpour of rain created the greatest panic since there was a period
> of
> > dry spell since the commenencement of the rains. The areas affected were Basse
> > Santasu where seven houses collapsed, Kabakama which lost two houses and
> foodstuff.In
> > Mansajang Kunda a child of seven years was swept by the flood and later found at
> > Angal Futa, where nine houses were affected.
> > The newly constructed Chamoi Bridge was again affected,other bridges affected by
> the
> > floods are Kumbija, Kuju Kuju Badu bridge which halted the flow of traffic at the
> > Sandugu Bolong into Bassending. The Fang Dema`s farmland in Dampha Kunda was also
> > eroded.
> >
> > Meanwhile the General Manager of S.K.Jaiteh Enterprises Mr. Salifu K.Jaiteh
> > recently responded to an appeal by the Gambia Red Cross Society and donated the
> flood
> > victims at Basse with six bales of shoes and household materials amounting to
> > D4.600.00
> > ----
> > (Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk
> >
>
----
(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk
Hi Gambia-l!
Below is a campaign programme from PDOIS and I hope that list members find it
interesting.
............................................................................................
PDOIS SUPPORT
COMMITTEES ABROAD
The Gambia is a Sovereign Republic. She belongs to all of us. We, the
Gambian people, are the guardians of our destiny. We should shape the
economic,
political, social and cultural life of the country.
No single Gaambian or family can build roads, schools, hospitals, etc.
entirely on their own. No single gender, religious sect, language grouping
can
live as a seperate unit in the Gambia and still promote progress. The
preservation of unity of The Gambia is the basis of our survival as a
people.
However, Gambians need roads, schools, hospitals and other facilities.
All of us cannot meet everyday to discuss and agree on the sums of money we
are
to put aside to build roads, schools, hospitals and so on and so forth and
where to build them.
Each family cannot make its own laws to protect its members. All
Gambians
cannot meet everyday to make laws for the protection of citizens.
This is why we need to elect representatives from among our fellow
citizens and give them the responsibility to make laws for the country. This
is
why we elect members of the National Assembly who are also to see that the
country's government operates acording to the laws.
Furthermore, we are are to elect representatives to collect money from
us
to provide social services. We may elect individuals who share nothing in
common to be our representatives. This may lead to conflicts which may
incapacitate them from running the country.
Political parties help to bring people together under a common programme
and platform which can be put before the people to get their support. Once
that
support is gained the representatives can work in harmony to impliment the
programme if they are sincere to their contract with the people. Political
parties are therefore to explain how they intend to run a country in a
manifesto or programme of action which is their contract with the people.
Representatives, party members and supporters or volunteers are supposed
to explain the programmes of a party to the people andd mobilize them to
support such a programme by voting for the representatives. Therefore, PDOIS
party members and supporters or volunteers are required to know what PDOIS
intends to do and spread the clear views gained to the people so as to enlist
their confidence in supporting PDOIS' candidates. The people are also to
judge
the performance of PDOIS' government on the basis of the programme it puts
before the people to win their support.
A SUMMARY OF PDOIS' PROGRAMME
PDOIS recognizes that a government which relies on tax alone to provide
services is bound to increase the suffering of a people who are getting
poorer
and poorer. The only way to reduce tax burden is to create a balance where a
part of the sum derived from the people will be spent on social services
while
another part is spent to build the productive base of the economy such as
buying fishing vessels and establishing plants to process fish, vegetables,
fruits and livestock products.
Furthermore, groups of women and men gardeners and farmers can be
assisted
with boreholes, marketing facilities, etc. so that they can boost up their
production and their income. For example, if ten women share a farm, an
earning
of D100,000 can enable each to earn D10,000. Each may contribute D1000 or
D2000
for village development inorder to provide the pumps, schools, clinics, etc.
the village needs. This will lead to both personal and social development.
On the other hand, there are Gambians and foreign investors who may wish
to invest and operate enterprises in the country. PDOIS will establish an
enviroment conducive for the efficient operation of such enterprises so as to
facilitate optimum benefit for the country and the investor. Foreign debts
will
be primarily directed to boost up production so that the debt can be repaid
without imposing more taxes on the people or diverting what should be used to
provide for services to pay for debts.
If you support this programme you may indicate your wish to be a PDOIS
member or supporter.
ON OUR POLITICAL PROGRAMME
Representatives of PDOIS are to be elected to impliment a party
programme.
PDOIS' representatives are therefore, to work as a team. In the area of
government, PDOIS' presidential choice shall not excercise monarchial powers
but would function as a chairperson of a team of cabinet members who are
experts in their respective areas. The decicion of the team shall always be
respected by all. PDOIS stands for a team approach to governance.
Furthermore, in relation between government and people, PDOIS stands for
the checking of government from below. Hence, there shall be Complaints and
Problems Solving Committees in villages, wards, work places, etc. to ensure
that there is justice everywhere. Village heads, leders of mosques and
churches, heads of human rights organizations and professional associations,
etc shall be human rights commissioners who shall have access to jails,
prisons, and to make enquires from authorities regarding all allegations of
human rights violations.
Finally, there shall be universal litracy and civic education to ensure
that all citizens are fully aware of how much money government takes from
them
to what use they are put as well as the whole mode of operation of the state.
In this way, the people would be able to distinguish a just government and an
unjust one, one that is representing the people properly and one that is
guilty
of misrepresentation.
If you are in support of such a programme, you may declare your wish to
be
a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.
PDOIS recognizes that no nation can survive in isolation. A country may
have a mature foriegn policy which will enable it to relate to all countries
in
the world on the basis of equality or it may operate acording to the
principle
that "my enemy's enemy is my friend" which was the cornerstone of the foreign
policy of the Cold War years. PDOIS recognizes that foreign policies lead to
international sabotage and gun boat diplomacy. PDOIS therefore intends to
pursue a mature foreign policy by first building a well managed economy run
by
an organized, highly motivated, fully aware and free people who do not
harbour
any hostile intententions against any people. In this way, it will earn the
respect and love of all peoples in the world and the recognition of all
pragmatic leders in the world.
If you support such a foreign policy you may register your desire to be
a
PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.
ON FOREIGNERS
Many Gambians are abroad and are subjected to the same uncertainties as
other foreigners are subjected to. This is why PDOIS intends to create a
situation in the Gambia which will be worthy for emulation elswhere. It is
PDOIS' intention to ensure that foreigners in the country are organized and
treated fairly.
It shall be a norm for citizens of each country to form an organisation
and elect a committee of representatives on democratic lines. The committee
shall be regestered with the state and shall be recognized. All citizens of a
particular country would be required to register with the committee if they
want to be resident in The Gambia. The recommendation of the committee for
residential permit shall be considered by the state. Each committee shall
take
up any complaint lodged by their nationals with state authorities. In this
way,
injustices against foreigners can be minimized.
THE TASK OF A PDOIS MEMBER
A PDOIS member must be fully informed of the party's programme,
principles
and methods of work; ensure the effective dissemination of party programmes
and
principles to the voters and mobilize their support;
- identify potential party members and volunteers to help in the
dessimination of party programmes and principles;
- keep abrest of the party's campaign strategy and ensure its effective
implementation; identify problems and issues which are ostacles to the
implementation of the party's campaign strategy and inform the proper
Campaign
Committee for action;
- identify candidates in a constituency who can best implement the
party's
programme when elected;
- liaise with the Campaign Committee in one's area;
- take initiative to do whatever is necessary to get the message across
to
the people.
A PDOIS member is a community oriented person. He or she must take
interest in everything that takes place in his or her community. He or she
shall be able to attend all activities people engage in his or her community,
such as burials as long as time permits.
A PDOIS member should be able to clarify issues for people and be
willing
to seek for more ideas if he or she finds himself or herself not adequately
prepared.
A PDOIS member should strive to persuade rather than impose his or her
views.
A PDOIS member shall not treat insult with insult or get angry at
opponents who refuse to understand; on the contrary, exchanging hostility
with
warmth and clear explanation may win opponents.
A PDOIS member should be convinced that representation is a service and
not a position of privilege; that election campaing is not a war between
rivals
for a golden fleece, but a time to enligthen people so that they can choose
their best representatives.
A PDOIS party member shall always strive to gain clearer ideas so that
one
can have conviction in clarifying issues and thus win the confidence of the
voter.
A PDOIS member should strive to work to his or her optimum irrespective
of
whether others are doing so or not.
A PDOIS member should see himself or herself equal to all other members
and should not compromise with anything that would harm the interest of the
people.
A PDOIS member must:
- give personal attention to all volunteers;
- show enthusism;
- try to make people active;
- develop a team spirit among volunteers; make them feel wanted,
encourage
a sense of belonging, mantain personal contact with voters, listen to their
difficulties and keep them motivated;
- identify consistent volunteers who prefer to be members.
PDOIS SUPPORT COMMITTEES
A group of volunteers or members abroad may establish PDOIS Support
Committees. The Support Committees may deciminate the programme and
principles
of the party to Gambians and other concerned persons abroad, mobilise
resouces,
motivate family members at home to become interested in PDOIS' programme and
principles and do what ever they deem fit to promote the interest of the
country.
PDOIS Support Committees are autonomous. Once formed the National
Campaign
Committee should be informed for documentation and endorsement.
Once this endorsement is made, the Committee shall develop its own
priority areas.
GUIDLINES
The PDOIS Support Committees should operate on democratic principles. In
electing officiers, due regard should be given clarity, sincerity, commitment
to the task and determination to get people involved.
A PDOIS VOLUNTEET/SUPPORTER
A PDOIS volunteer/supporter is a person is who is restricted by time
or other concerns from being able to play an active and consistent role in
party activities but willing to assist with one or two things at his or her
convenience.
A PDOIS volunteer/supporter does what one is willing and capable of
doing
at any given moment.
A volunteer should offer his or her services and be given specific
assignments which he or she can complete.
A volunteer /supporter must be asked to assess his or her situation
before accepting any responsinility.
A volunteer/supporter must not try to please any one.
A volunteer/supporter may keep the voters informed of the party's
programme, help in distribution of leaflets, cassettes, carry small errands,
etc.
NOW YOU MAY DECIDE:
1. I WANT TO BE A MEMBER
2. I WANT TO BE A VOLUNTEER
(Tick which ever you choose)
STATE FOLLOWING:
NAME
ADDRESS
VOTER CARD NO.
ADMINISTRATIVE AREA
SIGNATURE
Issued by
PDOIS' National Campaign Committee,
No. 1 Sambou Street,
Churchill Town,
P.O. box 2306,
Serre Kunda,
The Gambia,
Tel/Fax: 220- 393 177
............................................................................................
Momodou Camara
Hello Gambia-l,
This is amessage I send on Sunday, but only Abdou received it.
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
From: Self <AMADEUS/FAMARAAS>
To: at137@columbia.edu
Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up
Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 22:29:01
Hello Gambia-l,
It has been very silent from this end. I was away for 3 weeks in
July. One week organising a Gambian Week in Bergen, and two weeks
holidays in Sweden. Thanks to all of you for your contributions.
I am still trying to "catch up" with the postings send earlier. But I
decided that I cannot wait any further. I am sorry for my
commentaries on some of the issues which are now stale.
I would first like to get some assistance from the computer experts
concerning some postings which I cannot get fully on the screen, the
margins are too long. This is mainly Yaya's postings. Is there
anything I can do to be able to see the whole message on my screen?
Mafy took up a very important issue some time ago. I do not want to
bother you with this once more but, I do not think this issue was exhausted.
I remember, I once challenge the net on Jammeh (AFPRC) and tribalism
when Lang Konteh made such allegations, but their was no response. I
think people who relly believed that their is tribalism should give
us examples, so that we can give this issue a proper treatment rather than just
preculating. I know tribalism can explain a lot of phenomena, but we
should also watch out for what I refer to "trabal redctionism". In
almost all the cases of ethnic gencoide it the intellectuals who
mobolise such sentiments. We should not allow this in the Gambia. I
cannot see any sings of "Liberian situation" as it is refered to by
some members. There are no political or social movements mobilising
on tribal lines as far as I know. Enlighthen me!!
On the issue of expelling Tombong, I think it's very unfair. I hate all
kind of oppression, and wife beating is not an exception. I agree
with Moe Jallow that the discussion on this issue should take another
direction. It should not be focused on Tombong. I guess Tombong is
not the only Gambian doing this outdated and backward act. The
network should not be judging individuals. We should make an effort
to enlighthen our men to refrain from this barbaric act, and our
women not to accept it. This is "No Good Culture"
Concerning spying, this issue has ben discussed before. Even if
Tombing is expelled how do we if Sillah himself or any
"anti-Tombong"member is not giving prints of
the postings to the AFPRC. What do we really know about all the other
members? I think we should put this issue aside and go forward.
Those of you organising a movement to boycott the elections and isolate
the regime in The Gambia, remember that, boycotting will be done mainly
by the potential opponents of the AFPRC. I strongly agree with Morro,
Yaya (not Jammeh) and Addou.
People are talking about legitimacy. I think some of us are
still dreaming. Jawara's time is over and out. Who said that a
successful revolution is not legitimate? I think what people should
do is to encourage more organised opposition to Jammeh if they do not
like him, and try and get as many opposition parliamentarians into
the parliament if Jammeh ever win the elections.
If we encouragethe international community to isolate The Gambia,
Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel it. It is our brothers and
sisters in the street who feels it first. Jammeh and co. grew very
fat while the Tourist Boycott was on. It was mainly the hotel workers
and whose who earn their living through tourism who suffered together
with their families.
I personally will prefer that Jammeh and his boys never contested the
elections. I think, if I remember very well Jammeh said that their
mission was "house cleaning". For their name to go into history , the
most honourable thing to do should be "Not to Contest the
Election". I am even in for the idea that they sould be given
schlarships to go and study.
To Mr. Jawara and Islam, I think enough is said. Remenber The Gambia
is a secular state. We can still have religious discussions, but not on
those premises.
Thanks for your patience.
Shalom.
Famara.
Gambia-l:
Reuters News courtesy of Afreenet:
Gambia's military ruler lunches political party
BANJUL, Aug 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's young military leader, Yahya Jammeh, who plans to contest
next month's presidential election as a civilian, has launched a new political party, urging the nation
to rally round him.
Jammeh, aged 31, who ousted elected president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994 accusing him of
corruption, told 40,000 jubilant supporters at a six-hour-long rally late on Monday that he had no
interest in politics but had the nation's interest at heart.
The Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies has, however, dismissed rules governing the
September 26 election as flawed, saying that they would allow the small West African country's
military leaders to strengthen their grip on power.
Captain Edward Singateh, vice-chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council
(AFPRC), introduced Jammeh to the crowd as leader of the new party -- the Alliance for Patriotic
Reorientation and Construction (APRC).
``I call all Gambians to work together for the development of the country. I urge them to be on the
look out for some hyenas who are still hungry for power and want to ruin the country,'' Jammeh
said, in an address mixing Wolof and Mandinka dialects.
``I came to power to set things straight and wipe out the bad deeds of the former regime and the
British.''
Gambia, which won independence from Britain in 1965 is a tiny country of just over a million people
surrounded by Senegal. It runs inland from the Atlantic along the river from which it takes its name.
It main income comes from groundnuts and tourism.
Singateh, who is also defence minister, said Jammeh enjoyed the support of the armed forces. ``We
urge him to continue the good work he has started,'' he said.
Jammeh paid tribute to France, Canada, Cuba, Taiwan, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Senegal, Nigeria
and Ghana for their support.
He says he does not plan to campaign for the September 26 elections from which the nation's main
political leaders and parties have been barred. Local Government Minister Captain Yankuba
Touray, a fellow member of the ruling military council, will, however, run a campaign by the new
party.
Two smaller parties have said they plan to put up candidates provided they can meet tough
registration conditions.
Prominent Gambian barrister Ousseynou Darboe has said he too plans to form a political party and
stand.
``I was contacted by a cross-section of the community from Banjul to up country and asked to
contest the presidential elections,'' the vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association said
on Friday.
A decree last Wednesday said anyone indulging in politics before campaigning officially starts on
September 9 would face a fine of one million dalasis ($102,000) or life imprisonment.
Candidates must gather 5,000 signatures from around the country by the September 5 registration
deadline.
Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on August 14, then announced
two days later that the country's three main parties would be excluded.
They banned all who served as ministers under Sir Dawda, head of state from independence until
1994, and excluded his People's Progressive Party, the National Convention Party and the Gambia
People's Party.
Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the corruption of the former government if
those responsible were allowed to resume political careers.
Beloved brothers and sisters:
I regret to announce that after Friday Aug.30,1996 I will not be able
to use this eMail address anymore. I am therefore asking Tony, Abdou,
Dr. Janneh or whoever is responsible to romove me from the list after
Friday, Aug.30. I intend to sign on again in January when I start
graduate work.
Thanks.
Pa-Mambuna.
Famara,
Perhaps you can explain the rationale why Foni has 5 constituencies (increase
from 3 to 5) with just over 14,000 inhabitants while, for example
Fulladu East have only ONE (1) with over 84,000 inhabitants. A whole
constituency was abolished in Badibou.
The fact that people like you and Manlafy Jarjou are blinded by these simple
facts only goes to prove my point. Even a neutral observer in the person of
Mats Danielson (A Swede) were able to realise our feelings.
I shall not comment further on this. Good luck with your thoughts.
Peace
Lang
READ ON !!!!!!!!
Dear everybody,
This is an introduction mail from Mats Danielsson, perhaps the first (?)
Swedish member of GAMBIA-L.
So how was the situation like in The Gambia, well both ways.
The visual signs of the AFPRC takeover, expressed as pompous monuments,
are remarkable and seem to have been risen in order to impose on people
a reminder of the military's total control of what is considered
important and what is not, with the Banjul arch as a good example.
The feeling I had was that people, when you talked to them personally,
were worried and confused, not knowing what to think about the current
situation. A common opinion was that there was in fact evidence of the
efficiency and straight-forwardness of the new regime, and that things
were "finally done where the former president Jawara failed".
Initially it seemed heroic, and I actually believe, or want to believe,
that the AFPRC's intentions were good. But power seems to have blinded
them, today following the handbook of depotism by paragraph; controlled
media, the ban of political parties, re-installing of death penalty etc
etc. And on top of it all, a general threating attitude as well as
tendencies towards tribalism, something that Gambia earlier has been
relatively, if not entirely, spared from.
The AFPRC also has the classic tool of a dictatorship; control of the
media, totally in charge of whatever the newly installed TV channel
offers, i.e. "The Chairman's Tour", "The Chairman talking to the
farmers" etc. To impress the farmers and win them over to their side,
the AFPRC use mostly big proverbs when talking to them.
Something else happened shortly before I left, Jammeh was insulting the
Jolas for working as watchmen etc when they should be up river farming.
And if they didn't go back to farming, the AFPRC would MAKE them go.
This is at least how I understood it, my Wolof is not the best...
But why is Jammeh, being a Jola himself, picking on his own tribe?
Well, maybe it's purely tactical, making it more accepted to go through
the whole scale of tribes later on...
Whatever, this is the start of making, or imposing, tribal differences,
and that is scary I think.
This statement seemed to have upset most people. Another issue was the
question of finances, from WHERE did the AFPRC get the money? Khadaffi?
Is it tax money from the Libanese?
If it is all based on loans, then how will our children ever be free?
When I spoke to people on these issues, it was remarkable how scared
they were to talk about it in public. They told me many times (as did my
wife) to keep my mouth shut "So those cars without number plates don't
come and take you away".
I am worried about the situation in the country, but at the same time I
have the feeling that the AFPRC want to avoid a development similar to
that of other African countries (Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi etc).
I have read many of your letters, and I can doubtlessly say that what
The Gambia needs is the spirit and knowledge of its sons and daughters
living abroad. I agree on what was said in one of those messages about
using the intellectual capacity of Gambians abroad. They are in
possession of the key to a future, true democracy in the country.
Best Of Greetings
Mats
Hi Gambia-l!
********************************************************
1.
The chieftaincy districts have been transformed into constituency
boundries and has brought inequalities in represantation among inhabitants
of various chieftaincy districts.
Below is a list of the constituencies, the projected inhibitants of each
constituency and a possible voter roll acording to the 1993 census.
Constituency Projected inhabitants Posible voter
roll
_______________ ____________________ ___________________
Kombo North 80,478 32,651
Kombo South 39,694 14,623
Kombo Central 56,094 21,521
Kombo East 21,028 8,618
Foni Brefet 8,529 3,286
Foni Bintang 11,397 4,611
Foni Kansala 7,748 3,364
Foni Bondali 4,594 1,582
Foni Jarol 5,355 2,056
Lower Nuimi 35,147 12,505
Upper Nuimi 21,552 6,983
Jokadou 14,874 5,226
Lower Badibou 14,391 5,479
Central Badibou 15,060 5,579
Upper Badibou 55,438 20,473
Jangjangbureh 2,813 1,199
Fuladou West 57,995 24,575
Fuladou East 84,327 33,990
One could see that Fuladou East with its 33,990 eligible votes being given
one seat in parliment where five Foni districts with a combined voting
strenght of 14,099 are given five seats. Jangjangbureh constituency has a
population of 2,813 while Fuladou east has a population of 84,327.
It was best to retain the previous constituencies and further devide the
growth
centers into more constituencies.
*****************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:54:48 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Famara's Comments
Message-ID: <9608271354.AA14589@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Hi,
Dr Nyang has not been receiving email for the past 2 days. The
Howard mail server seems not to be working properly.
Secondly, can anyone tell me if the following message has been
posted on the list before ? There appears to be a problem with Momodou's
account.
Thanks for your help.
-Abdou.
On 27 Aug 1996, Momodou Camara wrote:
> Please don't misunderstand Dr. Sulayman Nyang for quoting this particular mail
>
> but it has become a habit that list memers send personal messages through
> this
> cyber Bantaba. I agree in the point he raised and I am sure there are many
> others
> who are also not interested in receiving private conversations which does not
>
> concern them.
>
> -----------------------------
> >
> >--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638
> >Content-ID: <0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70591>
> >Content-type: text/plain
> >
> >TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG
> >
> >I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY
> >WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA;
> AND
> >AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR
> >TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.
> >THANK YOU
> >
> >HADDIJATOU SECKA
> >
> >YOU WROTE:
> >
> >--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638
> >Content-ID: <0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70592>
> >Content-type: text/plain;
> >name="NYANG"
> >Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
> >
> >Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)
> >Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDT
> >From:at137@columbia.edu (ABDOU)
> >Sender:GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> >Reply-to:gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> >To:gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues
> >Mailing List)
> >=0D
> >
> >From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)
> >=0D
> >I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It
> >should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=
> >s
> >affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the
> >world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our
> >interest in circulating important information about the African region, i=
> >t
> >would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.
> >Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are
> >discussed critically and frankly.
> >=0D
> >On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:
> >=0D
> >> Hey Haddijatou,
> >> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite
> >> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I
> >> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni
> >> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like
> >> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of
> >> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers
> >> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we
> >> need to discuss this in detail. =
> >
> >> =
> >
> >> =
> >
> >> =
> >
> >> Keep it light
>
>
> -----------------------------
Momodou Camara
> ____________________________
> momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet
> or
> mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet
> ____________________________
>
> --- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
>
>
> **************************************
> Sent via Inform-BBS
> -Denmark's leading alternative network
> Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
>
> **************************************
>
>
>
Hi folks,
Does anyone find something amiss in that Reuters report. No one
is supposed to campaign before Sept. 9th. Jammeh talking in front of
40,000 people looks to me like he is campaigning. Singateh introducing
Jammeh looks to me like the classical case of the army getting involved
in politics. Jammeh and his friends are starting to show their true
colors. These are a bunch of thugs who suddenly find themselves in
power. Their disregard for the law and constitutionality is increasingly
becoming apparent in their flagrant violation of the same "law" that they
themselves wrote.
Alhagie, from Nigeria, has a point when he says that The Gambia is
taking the Nigerian path. It seems almost certain that come December,
Jammeh will still be around. The sad part is that some other Lieutenant,
seeing the ease of subjugating The Gambian people, will also be plotting
yet another coup. The cycle of coup and countercoup has just begun.
May I be wrong.
-Abdou.
On Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Pa-Mambuana wrote:
> Beloved brothers and sisters:
>
> I regret to announce that after Friday Aug.30,1996 I will not be able
> to use this eMail address anymore. I am therefore asking Tony, Abdou,
> Dr. Janneh or whoever is responsible to romove me from the list after
> Friday, Aug.30. I intend to sign on again in January when I start
> graduate work.
> Thanks.
> Pa-Mambuna.
Pa-Mambuna, I just want to say that you have contributed so much to the
discussions on the list. I hope that you will get connected back soon and
good luck on your adventures.
Thank you.
Moe S. Jallow
mjallow@st6000.sct.edu
BABOUCARR SILLA:
You disagreed too soon with the Alhagie from Nigeria (by the way,
welcome, Alhagie). Alhagie comes with impeccable credentials . . .
an experience of nearly three decades(?) of military rule in Nigeria.
I'm sure lots of people felt great when Balewa was overthrown . . .
Well, I wish I would ask those same Nigerians "How you like it now?"
You spoke too soon Silla; you disagreed too soon . . .
Give us a couple of years; we will be as spectacularly brutal
and corrupt as the Nigeria of the Juntas . . .
Morro.
Alhaji Aminu Wali.....(Oga-Sir)
Nice to have you on board from the "Federal Republic of Nigeria"
I categorically disagree with you when you said "...Gambia is headed towards
the trend that Nigeria has taken all these years..." Even though I do not
agree with you, but I commend you for tapping Gambia as "the most peaceful
country in Africa, maybe even the world."
The reasons why I disagree with your analogy are as follows:
>>Gambia has never experienced a Biafra-like war,
>>Gambia does not have more millitary regimes than legitimate governments,
>>and election results have never been nullified in the Gambia after a winner
was declared; etc etc....so I do not see a reason for an analogy.
I ask you this question as a Nigerian and an honest student; how well does it
borther you to see the image of Nigeria and Nigerians being distorted every
minute throughout the world by Nigerians, from credit card fraud, drug
smuggling, student loan abuses etc, etc. You know what, it borthers me as
hell, and I know there is large number of rightous and hardworking Nigerians
all over the world, but the fact of the matter is that the stereotype is way
overwhelming!
Peace
Baboucarr H. Sillah
DATE=8/27/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202266
TITLE=LIBERIA / DISARMAMENT (L-ONLY)
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
/// EDS: THIS IS AN ALTERNATE TO AN EARLIER LONG REPORT, CR
2-202256, LIBERIA / DISARMAMENT BY JACKSON KANNEH ///
INTRO: LIBERIA'S MAIN FACTION LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR HAS PLEDGED
TO DEMOBILIZE THOUSANDS OF FIGHTERS OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS AND
RETRIEVE AND RETURN VEHICLES AND OTHER PROPERTY STOLEN DURING
WEEKS OF FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT
PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.
TEXT: MR. TAYLOR SAYS THE FIRST 300 MEN WILL BE DISARMED WITHIN
14 DAYS. SOME THREE THOUSAND MILITIAMEN WILL BE DEMOBILIZED
DURING THE SAME PERIOD.
THE FACTION LEADER ALSO PROMISED TO RETRIEVE AND RETURN ALL
VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT STOLEN BY HIS FIGHTERS FROM INTERNATIONAL
ORGANIZATIONS DURING WEEKS OF FIGHTING AND LOOTING LAST APRIL.
THE UNITED NATIONS ALONE REPORTED LOSSES OF MORE THAN 350
VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT WORTH NEARLY NINE-MILLION DOLLARS.
MR. TAYLOR CALLED ON WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPERS AND MEMBERS OF THE
U-N OBSERVER MISSION IN LIBERIA TO MOVE INTO HIS CONTROLLED
TERRITORY TO COLLECT WEAPONS AND PROCESS DEMOBILIZED FIGHTERS.
BOTH MR. TAYLOR AND ALHAJI KROMAH, WHO LEADS A SPLINTER GROUP OF
THE UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT, HAVE OFFERED TO COMPLETELY DISARM
THEIR MILITIAS BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER, MONTHS AHEAD OF THE
TIMETABLE SET BY A NEWLY-REVISED PEACE PLAN. THE DEAL CALLS FOR
COMPLETE DISARMAMENT BY NEXT JANUARY AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS
IN MAY OF 1997.
FACTION LEADERS FACE STIFF SANCTIONS IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITH
THE PEACE ACCORD, INCLUDING TRIAL BY A RWANDA- AND BOSNIA-STYLE
WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL, EXCLUSION FROM ELECTIONS AND A FREEZE ON
ASSETS HELD ABROAD.
// REST OPT //
MR. TAYLOR'S PLAN TO BEGIN DEMOBILIZATION AND DISARMAMENT BEGAN
SOON AFTER THE JULY SUMMIT MEETING OF WEST AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE
IN THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA. SINCE THEN, HE HAS GONE TO GREAT
LENGTHS TO NOT ONLY SHOW HIS WILLINGNESS TO COMPLY WITH THE
NEWLY REVISED PEACE DEAL, BUT TO OUT-DO THE OTHER FACTION LEADERS
BY BEING THE FIRST TO DO SO.
MR. TAYLOR HAS, FOR YEARS, BEEN SEEN NOT ONLY AS THE MAN WHO
STARTED THE WAR BUT ALSO THE OBSTACLE TO PEACE. PAST ATTEMPTS TO
END THE SIX YEAR CIVIL WAR WERE GIVEN LITTLE CHANCE OF SUCCESS
WITHOUT THE PARTICIPATION AND COOPERATION OF CHARLES TAYLOR.
OVER THE YEARS, MORE THAN ONE DOZEN PEACE DEALS HAVE FAILED --
AND MANY PEOPLE LAY THE BLAME, IN LARGE PART, ON MR. TAYLOR.
BUT AFTER YEARS OF TRYING UNSUCCESSFULLY TO CONQUER LIBERIA, THE
REBEL LEADER NOW BELIEVES HE HAS A GOOD CHANCE OF REALIZING HIS
DREAM OF BECOMING PRESIDENT THROUGH THE BALLOT BOX. SOME SAY HIS
EFFORTS TO GO BEYOND THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE LATEST PEACE DEAL IS
A SIGN HE FEARS SANCTIONS THAT WOULD CHARGE HIM WITH HUMAN RIGHTS
ABUSES AND DISQUALIFY HIM FROM RUNNING IN NEXT YEAR'S
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.
IT IS FOR THAT REASON MANY LIBERIANS BELIEVE THIS LATEST PEACE
DEAL WILL FINALLY END YEARS OF MISERY AND DESTRUCTION. BUT
OBSERVERS SAY IT ALSO RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHY WEST AFRICAN
LEADERS, WHO FOR YEARS HAVE BEEN PRE-OCCUPIED WITH THE LIBERIAN
CONFLICT, WAITED UNTIL NOW TO SHOW THE MORAL RESOLVE TO TAKE
TOUGH ACTION AGAINST LIBERIA'S REBELS. (SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK
27-Aug-96 11:31 AM EDT (1531 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 15:01:15 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Burundi / Sanctions
Message-ID: <27AUG96.16222527.0032.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=8/27/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202270
TITLE=BURUNDI / SANCTIONS (L ONLY)
BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSON
DATELINE=BUJUMBURA
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: PEOPLE IN BURUNDI ARE BEGINNING TO FEEL THE PRESSURE OF
SANCTIONS, WITH POWER CUTS AND LONG LINES FOR FUEL NOW A NORMAL
PART OF LIFE. CHRIS TOMLINSON REPORTS FROM BURUNDI'S CAPITAL,
BUJUMBURA.
TEXT: BURUNDI'S CAPITAL REMAINED WITHOUT ELECTRICITY FOR A
FOURTH DAY TUESDAY, AND FUEL LINES STRETCHED THROUGHOUT THE CITY
AS REBEL ATTACKS AND INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS BEGIN TO TAKE THEIR
TOLL.
HOSPITALS, MILITARY BASES, AND HOTELS ARE BURNING PRECIOUS DIESEL
FUEL TO RUN GENERATORS FOR ELECTRICAL POWER. GOVERNMENT
OFFICIALS SAY REBELS HAVE KNOCKED OUT FOUR PYLONS SUPPORTING HIGH
TENSION WIRES WHICH SUPPLY BUJUMBURA WITH ELECTRICITY FROM A
HYDRO-ELECTRIC DAM IN NORTHERN BURUNDI.
SIMILAR ATTACKS IN THE PAST HAVE LEFT BUJUMBURA WITHOUT POWER FOR
WEEKS. BUT SINCE NEIGHBORING NATIONS HAVE IMPOSED SANCTIONS ON
ALL TRADE WITH BURUNDI, THE SUPPLY OF FUEL FOR GENERATORS IS
STEADILY SHRINKING AND NOT BEING REPLACED.
MEANWHILE, HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICIALS REPORT THAT MORE THAN
ONE-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE FLED THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A MILITARY
OPERATION ON THE WESTERN OUTSKIRTS OF BUJUMBURA. A LOCAL
MILITARY COMMANDER SAID THE OPERATION WAS LAUNCHED TO FLUSH OUT
HUTU REBELS WHO HAVE BEEN ENFORCING AN EMBARGO ON TRANSPORTING
FOOD TO THE MOSTLY TUTSI CAPITAL.
HUTU OPPONENTS HAVE CALLED ON FARMERS TO PROTEST THE JULY 25TH
COUP BY NOT TAKING THEIR FOOD TO MARKET IN BUJUMBURA. THE
INTERNATIONAL EMBARGO ON BURUNDI WAS COMPLETED AUGUST NINTH, ALSO
TO PROTEST THE COUP.
THE SANCTIONS AGAINST BURUNDI WILL BE DISCUSSED AT A REGIONAL
COORDINATION MEETING ON AUGUST 31ST. U-N OFFICIALS HOPE TO
OBTAIN PERMISSION TO TRANSPORT HUMANITARIAN AID TO BURUNDI
UNHINDERED, AND BURUNDIANS HOPE REGIONAL LEADERS WILL RELAX THE
STRANGLEHOLD ON THEIR COUNTRY. (SIGNED)
NEB/CT/JWH/MMK
27-Aug-96 12:12 PM EDT (1612 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400 (EDT)
From: awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?
Message-ID: <9608280235.AA60824@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello...,
Thank you Abdou, Moe and the rest of Gambia-l memebers who allowed me
to join the Gambia-l list. I have been reading some of the postings
and found
them somewhat interesting.
I am somehow reluctant to say that the discussions are going on
fairly well.
If all the list members can participate, maybe it will be even more
interesting.
Nevertheless, I would like to praise all those who put this list
together. This
certainly shows that we are moving forward in the right direction.
About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely
commenting
on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.
Sillah who appears
to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the
situation
in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit
of history of
Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.
Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military
seargeants, disaster
always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,
cities will
deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have
always
witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has
never been
the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of
food, land
and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people
are
competing for too few commodities.
Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.
They love to
execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent
obedience.
They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take
them seriously.
Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament
and nationalize
the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They
will then jail
hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then
establish a one-party
state.
My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have
handed over
power to the civilian government before but they were back before any
one could
celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly
defined, Rebels will
fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,
most African
countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate
seargeants
with guns.
There will be more on this.......
I thank you all.
Alhagie Aminu Wali
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:52:16 CDT
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia
Message-ID: <9608280252.AA24925@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
Ya Soffie,
I want to commend you for the work you are doing with the Gambia
Foundation Inc. It's quite impressive. I would like to help.
Can you give me a contact address/phone number at The Gambia
Foundation Inc. to send items of clothing to, not only for the victims
of the flood, but also for later references. Thanks!
N'Deye Marie
-------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering
Iowa State University
Ames, IA 50011
(515) 294-3153
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:05:48 CDT
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Signing off....
Message-ID: <9608280305.AA24942@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
Tony/Latjorr/Abdou...
Please remove my name from the list after Friday, August 30,1996. I
am moving to Ohio State -- Columbus to continue my graduate work. I
will sign on again sometime next month, once I get a new e-mail address.
Thanks.
N'Deye Marie
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:24:27 CDT
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <nmnjie@iastate.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Alhagie Amuni's comments
Message-ID: <9608280324.AA24991@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu>
Alhagie Amuni,
I hate to say this, but I agree with you. The Gambia is headed in the
same direction that Nigeria and some of our other African countries
are in. The signs are all there. They say all good things come to an
end... The Gambia's era of peace is ending. Can we learn from Africa's
past mistakes and stop this obvious trend??? I don't know, but I hope so.
In peace,
N'Deye Marie
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 00:05:29 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up
Message-ID: <199608280405.AAA08392@aspen>
Content-Type: text
Famara, There is no doubt that you've made some valuable points
although I am tempted to disagree with you on your comments about
legitimacy of jammeh and Co.
It would be flawed to refer to the july 22, 1994 event as a successful
revolution. While it may be a successful overthrow of an elected
government by a bunch of armed youngmen who only a few years ago at
the time of their recruitment swear to protect the constitution, it
does not deserve be called a revolution.
Malanding
> Hello Gambia-l,
> This is amessage I send on Sunday, but only Abdou received it.
> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
> From: Self <AMADEUS/FAMARAAS>
> To: at137@columbia.edu
> Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up
> Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 22:29:01
>
> Hello Gambia-l,
>
> It has been very silent from this end. I was away for 3 weeks in
> July. One week organising a Gambian Week in Bergen, and two weeks
> holidays in Sweden. Thanks to all of you for your contributions.
> I am still trying to "catch up" with the postings send earlier. But I
> decided that I cannot wait any further. I am sorry for my
> commentaries on some of the issues which are now stale.
>
> I would first like to get some assistance from the computer experts
> concerning some postings which I cannot get fully on the screen, the
> margins are too long. This is mainly Yaya's postings. Is there
> anything I can do to be able to see the whole message on my screen?
>
> Mafy took up a very important issue some time ago. I do not want to
> bother you with this once more but, I do not think this issue was exhausted.
> I remember, I once challenge the net on Jammeh (AFPRC) and tribalism
> when Lang Konteh made such allegations, but their was no response. I
> think people who relly believed that their is tribalism should give
> us examples, so that we can give this issue a proper treatment rather than just
> preculating. I know tribalism can explain a lot of phenomena, but we
> should also watch out for what I refer to "trabal redctionism". In
> almost all the cases of ethnic gencoide it the intellectuals who
> mobolise such sentiments. We should not allow this in the Gambia. I
> cannot see any sings of "Liberian situation" as it is refered to by
> some members. There are no political or social movements mobilising
> on tribal lines as far as I know. Enlighthen me!!
>
> On the issue of expelling Tombong, I think it's very unfair. I hate all
> kind of oppression, and wife beating is not an exception. I agree
> with Moe Jallow that the discussion on this issue should take another
> direction. It should not be focused on Tombong. I guess Tombong is
> not the only Gambian doing this outdated and backward act. The
> network should not be judging individuals. We should make an effort
> to enlighthen our men to refrain from this barbaric act, and our
> women not to accept it. This is "No Good Culture"
>
> Concerning spying, this issue has ben discussed before. Even if
> Tombing is expelled how do we if Sillah himself or any
> "anti-Tombong"member is not giving prints of
> the postings to the AFPRC. What do we really know about all the other
> members? I think we should put this issue aside and go forward.
>
> Those of you organising a movement to boycott the elections and isolate
> the regime in The Gambia, remember that, boycotting will be done mainly
> by the potential opponents of the AFPRC. I strongly agree with Morro,
> Yaya (not Jammeh) and Addou.
> People are talking about legitimacy. I think some of us are
> still dreaming. Jawara's time is over and out. Who said that a
> successful revolution is not legitimate? I think what people should
> do is to encourage more organised opposition to Jammeh if they do not
> like him, and try and get as many opposition parliamentarians into
> the parliament if Jammeh ever win the elections.
> If we encouragethe international community to isolate The Gambia,
> Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel it. It is our brothers and
> sisters in the street who feels it first. Jammeh and co. grew very
> fat while the Tourist Boycott was on. It was mainly the hotel workers
> and whose who earn their living through tourism who suffered together
> with their families.
> I personally will prefer that Jammeh and his boys never contested the
> elections. I think, if I remember very well Jammeh said that their
> mission was "house cleaning". For their name to go into history , the
> most honourable thing to do should be "Not to Contest the
> Election". I am even in for the idea that they sould be given
> schlarships to go and study.
>
> To Mr. Jawara and Islam, I think enough is said. Remenber The Gambia
> is a secular state. We can still have religious discussions, but not on
> those premises.
> Thanks for your patience.
> Shalom.
>
> Famara.
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 00:06:27 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?
Message-ID: <9608280406.AA33678@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
On Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Aminu Wali wrote:
> Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military
> seargeants, disaster
> always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,
> cities will
> deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have
> always
> witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has
> never been
> the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of
> food, land
> and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people
> are
> competing for too few commodities.
Aminu....,
You've spoken well my friend. I think that the most remarkable aspect of
coups is their impact on the average citizen. Even though they are usually
staged in thename of economic reform and social justice, they seldom
accomplish either.
Thanks.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: 28 Aug 1996 11:47:54 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The right to vote
Message-ID: <952172510.39891762@inform-bbs.dk>
Gambians abroad will not be able to vote in the forthcoming presidential and
National Assembly elections.
In reply to a letter from a group of Gambians calling themselves 'Right To
Vote
campaign Group UK' published in FOROYAA issue of 8-15 August addressed to the
Chairman of the PIEC calling on the Commission to allow them the right to
vote,
FOROYAA gathered from the Commission that it will not be able to conduct
regestrationn abroad for the forthcoming presidential and National Assembly
elections.
Regards
Momodou Camara
--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 14:44:28 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: TRUTH STINKS
Message-ID: <9608281344.AA15149@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Mr. Alhagie Aminu Wali,
May i take this opportunity to welcome you on board.
The fact of the matter is, truth stinks, especially to those who do not want
to refer to past events. In fact i will go on to say that the whole of WEST
AFRICA SUB-REGION is in a mess with only a few exceptions. Nigeria under
Abacha and before that Babanginda, Burkina Fasso under Campaore, Niger under
former military turn civilian, Chad, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea under Lansana
Conteh, Ghana under Rawlings, Liberia (Situation still not resolved), Sierra
Leone (Situation just resolved), Guinea Bissau and latterly Gambia on the
brink, heading in similar directions.
Its good we have people like you to tell us your experience. It takes time for
truth to sink in. There is a general attitude among many Gambians which is
worrying indeed; i.e "if it doesn't affect me directly its alright"
People talk about Revolution, i don't know where they get that word from. I
thought that is to do with ideological difference. The military in the Gambia
said they came in to wipe out corruption and bring in accountability and
transparency. I don't want to deal with corruption time will tell on that one.
However, where is accountability if a former AFPRC spokesman Ebou Jallow is
alledged to have absconded with $3 Million, money intended for oil and iris
potatoes. Where is transparency if that money comes from God. These are not my
words mind you.
Please continue to share your experience with us, the silent majority is with
you.
Bye
Lang
> About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely
> commenting
> on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.
> Sillah who appears
> to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the
> situation
> in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit
> of history of
> Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.
>
> Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military
> seargeants, disaster
> always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,
> cities will
> deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have
> always
> witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has
> never been
> the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of
> food, land
> and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people
> are
> competing for too few commodities.
>
> Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.
> They love to
> execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent
> obedience.
> They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take
> them seriously.
> Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament
> and nationalize
> the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They
> will then jail
> hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then
> establish a one-party
> state.
>
> My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have
> handed over
> power to the civilian government before but they were back before any
> one could
> celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly
> defined, Rebels will
> fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,
> most African
> countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate
> seargeants
> with guns.
>
> Alhagie Aminu Wali
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 09:54:18 -0700 (PDT)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: introduction
Message-ID: <Pine.A32.3.92a.960828094217.127424B-100000@homer04.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings,
First of all: thank you for including me on your list. I found
out about it after talking to Tony and Mamadou at the VAS party last
Saturday, and am very pleased to have connected with the Gambian community
in the area and to receive ongoing--if alarming--news from the Gambia. I
left the Gambia on Aug 16, right after the lifting of the ban on political
parties had been qualified by the new ban on "certain indiviuduals and
parties." The mood in Bakau was tense and worried, essentially I heard
exactly the same type of comments as did Mats in his report (by the way, I
am a Swedish citizen,too, so we have at least two Swedish members!) I
sensed a change in people's attitudes in just that brief month I was there
this summer (I was doing pre-dissertation research on women's health
issues--I am a graduate student at the UW), the hope that elections would
be timely, fair, and uneventful faded with every day.....
Again, thank you for including me. Ylva Hernlund
PS Has anyone seen any recent news item regarding the Cambodian heroin
shipment, addressed to the Gambian Department of Agriculture, which was
intercepted in Nouakchott? Everyone was talking about it when I left
Gambia...
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 13:19:35 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?
Message-ID: <199608281720.KAA04443@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Aminu (Alhagie):
As I look at your outline of the chronology of events we should expect
from an African military government, I relaize, we (in the Gambia)
have advanced quite a bit down the list--Merrily, merrily . . . .
Morro.
--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------
Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US
(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 27 Aug 96 21:45:34 CST
Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA11981; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:46:02 -0500
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)
id sma011977; Tue Aug 27 21:45:42 1996
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17364;
Tue, 27 Aug 96 19:36:06 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA26094;
Tue, 27 Aug 96 19:35:59 -0700
Received: from st6000.sct.edu ([168.28.176.249]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id TAA22670 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 19:35:57 -0700
Received: by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)
id AA60824; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400
Message-Id: <9608280235.AA60824@st6000.sct.edu>
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400 (EDT)
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Hello...,
Thank you Abdou, Moe and the rest of Gambia-l memebers who allowed me
to join the Gambia-l list. I have been reading some of the postings
and found
them somewhat interesting.
I am somehow reluctant to say that the discussions are going on
fairly well.
If all the list members can participate, maybe it will be even more
interesting.
Nevertheless, I would like to praise all those who put this list
together. This
certainly shows that we are moving forward in the right direction.
About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely
commenting
on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.
Sillah who appears
to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the
situation
in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit
of history of
Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.
Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military
seargeants, disaster
always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,
cities will
deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have
always
witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has
never been
the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of
food, land
and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people
are
competing for too few commodities.
Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.
They love to
execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent
obedience.
They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take
them seriously.
Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament
and nationalize
the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They
will then jail
hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then
establish a one-party
state.
My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have
handed over
power to the civilian government before but they were back before any
one could
celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly
defined, Rebels will
fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,
most African
countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate
seargeants
with guns.
There will be more on this.......
I thank you all.
Alhagie Aminu Wali
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 14:36:57 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .
Message-ID: <199608281837.LAA12157@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
I guess we all know that Attorney & Vice President of The Gambia
Bar Association, Ousainou Darboe, is running for president.
A few basic facts:
1. Mr. Darboe should file his application with the Electoral
Commission, today, 28-8-96,
2. The party name should be United Democratic Party,
3. The party symbol should be the "Unity Handshake",
4. The party flag color is "Golden Yellow", and
5. The party motto is "Justice, peace, & Prosperity.
Now I know that some of us, ideally, prefer that the elections
were boycotted. But it seems that we do have a credible candidate,
be it all a disabled one (because of the AFPRC unfair restriction).
We should do all we can to empower our candidate and esnure victory on
September 26. There are three things one could do to help Mr. Darboe,
hypothetically.
1. Vote for him on September 26, 1996,
2. Go home and campaign for him, as soon as the ban is lifted
on Sept. 9, 1996, or/and
3. Make a financial contribution to his campaign.
It would seem that (3) three is the best option for most of us.
I that spirit, I believe that there will be several people raising
funds for Mr. Darboe. I hope that all of you around the world, can
form your own committees for this purpose and raise as much as possible
before Sept. 9. Mr. Darboe, I suspect, will need the money right
away.
Trust your best judgment. Mr. Darboe, is restrained from
communicating with fellow Gambians for fear that this may be construed
as engaging in "campaigning." Thus, again, we must use our best
judgment and raise funds as appropriate. Persons who have taken
the initiative individually, as well as by committee, can contact me
at 612-870-7629. When the Sept. 9, deadline approaches, we will
make arrangements to get the funds to The Gambia. Preferrably,
contributions should be in the form of checks/cheques $100-200
made out to "The United Democratic Party."
Morro.
(Sorry for any typos . . . In a hurry.)
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 22:33:30 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Famara's Comments
Message-ID: <2C5F06F22AD@amadeus.cmi.no>
Lang,
Thanks for your reply, but if I remembered well it was the old
chieftaincies which are now converted to constituencies. If this is
the case, then I don't think Foni is the only area with an advantage.
I personally believe that constituencies should not be divided
according to established borders. These borders were established at a
time in history. The number of potential voters should also be taken
into consideration. I wasn't aware of the Baddibu case, can you tell
me why?
My point is not to justify the constituencies in Foni (by the way am
not from Foni, for the records), what am interested in is to talk of
the real problem, which is what are the prerequisites for dividing
the country into constituencies? I think the discussion should be at
this level and not on Fonis and Jammeh. If Jammeh is telling the
people in the Fonis not to give their votes to other candidates
because they belong to other tribes, then I don't think Jammeh can
never be a president, because the Jola are a minority tribe in the
Gambia, as far as I know.
Since you said that you will not comment any further on the issue I
will stop bordering the group with the issue.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 17:13:44 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: G. National Troupe
Message-ID: <01I8TF4RBGOK0027WV@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
The Gambia National Troupe will be performing at Knoxville's World's
Fair Site and P.S.T.C. College on Friday, Sept. 6. Everyone on the
list is invited to attend the program.
I have been told that I am a "wonderful" host, so just come to town
and I'll take care of you.
Peace!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 18:26:51 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 96H28061.html
Message-ID: <01I8THPO1UEQ0022BV@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Panafrican News Agency
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |
Africa Press Review
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights
reserved.
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published
or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News
Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net
28 Aug 96 - Liberia-Ecowas
More West African Troops Set For Liberia
From Paul Ejime; PANA Staff Correspondent
LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Six countries, including four that already
have troops in Liberia, have indicated their readiness to send forces
to beef up ECOMOG, the West African Peace-Monitoring Force in the
war-torn west African country.
Sources at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in
Lagos, have said that two countries, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso,
will be deploying troops for the first time since ECOMOG was sent to
Liberia in 1990.
The force is currently estimated at 8,500 soldiers, with Nigeria
contributing the bulk of the troops, followed by Ghana. Gambia, Benin
and Mali are the other contributors.
The sources said these countries were expected to increase the number
of their troops, in line with the decision of the recent meeting in
Abuja, the Nigerian capital, by west African leaders, who agreed to
raise ECOMOG strength to 18,000 troops.
Commenting on the Liberian crisis Tuesday, Brig.Gen. Fred Chijuka,
Nigeria's director of defence information, confirmed that "some
countries have promised to contribute troops" to strengthen ECOMOG.
If "all the countries can contribute 1,000 troops each, the problem
would be solved," he added.
Contributing countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, have had to scale
down the strength of their soldiers in ECOMOG in the past out of
frustration at the lack of progress in the Liberian peace process.
But the ECOWAS Committee of Nine, which met recently in Abuja adopted
several sactions, including possible trial of leaders of any faction
that violates the revised peace plan, for war crimes.
The plan provides for a new ceasefire, deployment of ECOMOG troops and
disarming of Liberian warriors to pave way for national election on
May 30, 1997.
The six-year-old Liberian civil war has killed at least 150,000 people
and defied a dozen previous peace accords brokered by the 16-nation
ECOWAS.
_________________________________________________________________
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 19:09:24 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Yahya N. Darboe - New member..
Message-ID: <960828190923_511902455@emout19.mail.aol.com>
My name is Yahya N. Darboe. I live in Seattle, WA. I work in the computer
industry up here. I have been interested in joining this list for a while
now but never really had the opportunity to until now. I am really happy to
be able to exchange information and ideas with such a diversed range of
people.
One thing that I would like to suggest is for members to try to shorten their
messages as much as possible. Just try to get to the point without too much
verbose. For me when I see a very long message I just read the first
paragraph to get a sense of it and decide whether to read the rest or not. I
have to say for the most part, I do not read the rest.
Overall, the dialogue within the membership is quite healthy.
Thanks to all.
Yahya N. Darboe
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 19:22:00 -0400
From: YAHYAD@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia News from Reuters...
Message-ID: <960828192159_511910581@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Something that might interest the group:
BANJUL, Aug 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Captain Yahya Jammeh has
signed decrees creating a navy and a national guard, an official statement
said on Tuesday.
It said the new forces would replace the army's marine unit and the
former national gendarmerie which merged with the army after Jammeh's 1994
coup.
The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies says the
800-strong Gambia National Army has a marine unit strength of about 70, with
four inshore patrol boats.
The army of the small West African country of just over one million
people was trained by Nigerian military advisors until Jammeh sent them home
after the coup.
END OF ARTICLE
******************************************************************************
********************
Another attempt by the military to entrench themselves in the Gambian
political scene.
Yahya N.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 18:36:48 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.960828180513.12375A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hullo Fellas,
Once again I wanna welcome our newest members especially our colleague
from Nigeria who have already ignited another important debate on the
list.
I wanna briefly offer my comments. Clearly the virus of militarism
and its associted problems have been infused into The Gambia in the
wake of the military coup in July, 1994. The dangers of our
nation slipping into that seemingly abyss hole that our neighbors (e.g
Nigeria) have found them shelves is frightening but apparent reality.
But let us stop and ask our shelves whether this doom and gloom attitude
is going to resolve our problems. Let us be reminded of the
self-fulfilling prophecy and that if we beging to think that the
situation in the Gambia is hopeless, we are likely to do
absolutely nothing. Then of course we join the ranks of some of those
in the international community who have written out our continent
and are already labeling it the dark continent.
Friends, things are not that bad yet and we should instill in our shelves
the resolve and hope of restoring to our nation once again tranquility
and growth. Ghana has experienced many coups just like Nigeria, but if
Ghana can do it, we can do it. Let us stop the cynicism and pessimism.
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 21:53:39 -0400
From: SBojang@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .
Message-ID: <960828215339_512011611@emout07.mail.aol.com>
hello Morro
Firstly, I want to take this opportunity to welcome you back aboard and to
bury the past differences. Now we have a common goal, to help get Lawer
Darboe elected and show the A(F)PRC the exit back to the barracks.
Thanks for the information about layer Darboe or should i say candidate
Darboe's party. I am very excited about the prospects and I believe very
strongly that if the voting is carried out faily he will be the second
president of The Gambia. I live in the Seattle area and I have been
drumming up support for Darboe. Now that it is confirmed that he has infact
formed a party and will be contesting the election, we need to give him all
the support we can. In our case item three (3) on your list is the most
feasible route that we can and should take. I will be contacting friends
around here to raise funds and what we will probably do is to make a lump sum
remmitance from our area here. So it will be helpful if we can get the bank
name, account number and routing number for an electronic transfer.
Peases keep us informed and we will do likewise.
Thank you
Sarjo
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:10:28 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Two more candidates to contest Gambia [ 45] Reuter / Pap Saine
Message-ID: <199608291410.KAA19343@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Pap Saine)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western
Subject: Two more candidates to contest Gambia presidency
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <RgambiaUR9CU_6aT@clari.net>
Lines: 45
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 3:00:25 PDT
Expires: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 3:00:25 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: GAMBIA
Threadword: gambia
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 398/0; Id: a0555; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-29-N.A; Ver: 1/0
Approved: e.news@clari.net
BANJUL, Aug 29 (Reuter) - Two more candidates have announced
plans to run against Gambia's military leader Captain Yahya
Jammeh in presidential elections next month, bringing the total
number of candidates to five.
Jammeh, who took power in a coup in July 1994, has banned
the three main political parties from contesting the elections
and excluded anyone who served as a minister under ousted
president Sir Dawda Jawara.
The small People's Democratic Organisation for Independence
and Socialism said Sidia Jatta would be the party's candidate.
Jatta, 51, polled 5.6 percent in presidential elections in 1992
won by Jawara.
Another contender, Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post at
a hotel in Serekunda, said he planned to form a political party
and run for the presidency.
``I am contesting to salvage the economic situation of the
country, the rising unemployment,'' he told reporters. ``I have
no plans to form an alliance with deadwood politicians.''
Tourism suffered after Jammeh's coup when several European
countries advised their citizens against travelling to Gambia.
Jammeh plans to contest the September 26 presidential
election as a civilian and has launched a political party, the
Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC),
linked to his Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).
So far Jammeh's main declared opponent is prominent
barrister Ousainou Darboe. Lamin Bojang, leader of the small
People's Democratic Party, also plans to run.
The Commonwealth said last week rules for the presidential
elections and for parliamentary polls in December were obviously
flawed and would allow the military leaders to strengthen their
grip on power.
The pro-Jammeh July 22 Movement described the criticism as
insulting and damaging to the democratic process.
Jammeh lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on
August 14, then announced two days later that the country's
three main parties would be excluded.
The ban covers all who served as ministers under Jawara,
head of state from independence in 1965 until 1994, and excludes
Jawara's People's Progressive Party, the National Convention
Party and the Gambia People's Party.
Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the
corruption of the former government if those responsible were
allowed to resume political careers.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:20:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: at137@columbia.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: cnet clip, Burundi defends military regime to hos [ 60] Reuter / Evelyn Leop
Message-ID: <199608291420.KAA20091@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu>
Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news
Comment: O:4.0H;
Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4
Approved: editor@clarinet.com
From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Evelyn Leopold)
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.organizations.un
Subject: Burundi defends military regime to hostile UN
Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters
Message-ID: <Rburundi-unURbka_6aS@clari.net>
Lines: 60
Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 13:50:16 PDT
Expires: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 13:50:16 PDT
ACategory: international
Slugword: BURUNDI-UN
Threadword: burundi
Priority: regular
ANPA: Wc: 556/0; Id: a1890; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-28-N.A; Ver: 1/0
Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.eastern:3172 clari.world.organizations.un:4422
UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Burundi's ambassador Wednesday
lashed out at economic sanctions imposed by African states and
said any thought of an arms embargo would be a windfall for
guerrillas fighting his army-run government.
In a lengthy debate on Burundi before the U.N. Security
Council, Ambassador Nsanze Terence said the new military
government took over to stabilize the country and wanted
negotiations under former Tanzanian President Julius Nyrere.
Nearly every African member who spoke, as well as most
Security Council members, however, were unsympathetic towards
the government of President Pierre Buyoya, an army major put in
power in a July coup by the Tutsi-run military, which is locked
in a guerrilla war with the majority Hutus.
``These (African) brothers should have been the first to
bind the wounds of Burundi,'' Terence said of the economic
embargo. ``Quite the contrary, Burundi has seen economic war
declared against it by fellow African people ... a gratuitous
immolation of the people of Burundi.''
He said his government had just asked U.N. human rights
monitors to increase their numbers in Burundi in an effort ``to
put an end to this vicious circle of violence.'' More than
150,000 people have been killed in violence between the minority
Tutsis and the majority Hutus since 1993.
Botswana's envoy, Mothusi Nkgowe, said coups should be
relegated ``to the dump heap of history'' as there could be no
justification for the overthrow of a legitimate government.
Chile has proposed a resolution, still under discussion,
that would impose an immediate arms embargo on Burundi and call
for negotiations. The draft suggests further sanctions against
those who impede a political solution.
Among the council's five permanent members, Russia and the
United States appeared to support most elements of the Chilean
proposal, while Britain, France and China were cautious.
Terence, a Tutsi, said any arms embargo would leave the army
unable to defend itself against Hutu guerrillas and leave the
population exposed to ``armed terroritsts.''
But Chilean Ambassador Juan Somavia said: ``Every weapon
that reached Burundi is a weapon aimed mainly at killing an
unarmed civilian. We must not send a signal different from the
African leaders themselves. Inaction is becoming the worst
possible course of action.''
Burundi's parliament has been suspended and political
parties are banned but Terence told reporters Buyoya would
reconvene a new type of national assembly in October.
The United States said the coup leaders had taken no steps
to restore democracy and indiscriminate killings continued.
Ambassador Karl Inderfurth said the new government should have
''unconditional'' negotiations with all parties inside and
outside of the country.
He said Washington strongly supported the economic sanctions
imposed already and if these did not work the council would
consider ``an arms embargo or targeted sanctions against faction
leaders.''
But he said the international community had to be prepared
for the worst and avoid a replay of the horrors in neighboring
Rwanda, where widespread genocide broke out against the Tutsis
two years ago. He again said the United Nations should draw up
contingency plans for a rapid humanitarian intervention.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:10:35 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .
Message-ID: <01I8UEOPW8ZW002FB3@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
In view of the growing support for some kind of challenge to Jammeh's
candidacy (especially since Darboe threw in his hat), it may be prudent
for us to reconsider the boycott campaign. We have a common cause; and
the manner in which to respond to Jammeh's dictatorship should not divide
us.
Therefore, I will be calling and encouraging my friends/partners to make
contributions to Darboe (or any other candidate) as soon as possible. I
hope that I am wrong, but nothing about the elections would come anywhere
near FAIRPLAY. Perhaps after the upcoming fraudulent elections, you will join
us in a direct action campaign. For now, let's help the declared candidates.
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 23:45:27 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The Road Ahead?
Message-ID: <199608291443.XAA09775@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
First, welcome to the new members. We await your fruitful and regular
contributions to the List. That is the way forward.
I sent some news on the Gambia to the List some days ago. Certain
parts captivated my attention, viz.: Edward Singhateh's affirmation
that the army is behind Yahya's candidacy; Yahya's comment that the
Local Governtment Minister, not he, will spearhead his campaign.
I tied these to Lawyer Darbo's claim that some traditional rulers in
the provinces are already campaigning for Yahya. What do we learn
from these? Perhaps I am reading too much into the otherwise
innocent remarks. Maybe my reasoning is faulty. But if these are
not the case, I can see a return to the tricks of the former
politicians. Intimidation of Chiefs and Alkalos to pay their
allegiance to the status quo with the tacit, implied threat of
dismissal for acting contrary to the `norm'. This, to my humble mind,
explains why the Local Government minister will head Yahya's campaign.
Edward's comment as quoted by Reuters sounds `unconstitutional'. Their
own constitution(and now ours) which proscribes the security forces
from politics is by implication flouted.
I must reiterate that the die is already cast; election results
announced; Yahya AJJ Jammeh the declared winner. Soldiers who do not
want to mix in politics and neither wanted to be messed up by it do
not contest election after `redeeming' their people. Cases in point:
Sierra Leone and Mali. Those who intend to turn themselves into despots
under the guise of becoming `civilian' always run for office: Ghana,
Niger etc. The examples for either types of `revolutionaries' are
overwhelming and completely distinct. Yahya belongs to the latter. He
cannot lose the election for then his livelihood will vanish, neither
a soldier nor a president. If I were him I cannot afford to miss both.
But he is even smarter, choosing the more lucrative that still provides
the security a soldier can get(President of The Gambai--wow).
Let us support our various candidates. They seem to provide some
illuminating light in our uncertain tunnel. I am not a cynic, neither
a skeptic. I am trying to be realistic and rational. All is not lost,
for who will be more surprised than people like me when Jammeh truly
concedes defeat to any of the other contestants. But that is not
impossible. They say elephants might fly!
Now the big question, will Jammeh muster enough courage and say I have
lost the election when he really does? Over to Gambia-l.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 09:05:24 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarded posting of Dr Nyang
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960829084404.20739B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Everybody,
This is a forwarded message of Dr Sulayman Nyang's last posting to the
list, and as happened to the previous ones, it bounced of as an error
message. I have discussed this problem with Abdou and we have noticed that
the problem is emanating from his end. His server at Howard is generating
a different email address for him everytime he posts on the list thus not
being recognized by Gambia-l and consequently rejects it. Infact, this is
the fourth different address coming from that end. I have added the
previous three addresses to the list but still could not the deliver any
messages to them as they were sent by to me. As I understand, Howard
University has an unreliable server which is becoming quite apparent,
in light of the fact that other members of the list are posting and
receiving their mails from the list without any problems. At this time,
until things are fixed at their end, there is not much Abdou and myself
can do about it. I am not sure whether Dr Nyang is still receiving his
mails from the list along with Dr Mbye Cham who is also at Howard.
Can the folks in Washington DC please relay this message to Dr
Nyang. We are trying our best but not yet successful.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
This is to welcome our Nigerian neighbor to the Gambia 1.Although many
of us are not living in the Gambia and some of us have adopted other
homelands, we still care about what happens in the Gambia and the West
African region.The Nigerians have a lot to share with their Gambian
neighbors. Military dictatorship has hijacked the freedom movement in that
country. More than half of the period of independence is now identified
with miilitary rule in that most populous state in the continent. One out
of every four African and one out of every seven black in the planet is
Nigerian.It is definitely a sad commentary that the "Great Black Hope" is
nowhere to be seen in the frontline of democratic construction of African
civil societies.Gambians who at one time prided themselves as custodians
of a democratic political system have allowed their country to decay
politically and the budding
democratic experiment nipped in the
bud by corrupt elements working within thVe old regime and the adventurous
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 15:56:02 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd message
Message-ID: <29AUG96.17208736.0189.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=8/28/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202349
TITLE= BRAUN / NIGERIANS (S)
BYLINE= MICHAEL LELAND
DATELINE=CHICAGO
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: JUST HOURS BEFORE U-S SENATOR CAROL MOSELY-BRAUN WAS
SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION IN
CHICAGO, A GROUP OF NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY ADVOCATES MARCHED OUTSIDE
HER DOWNTOWN OFFICE BUILDING. AS WE HEAR FROM VOA'S MICHAEL
LELAND, THEY WERE PROTESTING THE SENATOR'S SECRET VACATION IN
NIGERIA EARLIER THIS MONTH.
TEXT: ///ACT. CHANTING BY DEMONSTRATORS ///
ABACHA MUST GO! BRAUN MUST GO! (FADES)
/// END ACT ///
ABOUT 25 PEOPLE MARCHED THROUGH CHICAGO'S FEDERAL PLAZA, CHANTING
"BRAUN MUST GO!" AND "ABACHA MUST GO, " REFERRING TO NIGERIA'S
MILITARY LEADER SANI ABACHA. MOST OF THE PROTESTERS ARE MEMBERS
OF THE GROUPS -- NIGERIANS FOR DEMOCRACY, THE CHICAGO COALITION
FOR A DEMOCRATIC NIGERIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL.
PROTESTER SAM ENYIA WAS AMONG THOSE WHO MET WITH SENATOR
MOSELEY-BRAUN IN LATE JULY TO TRY TO PERSUADE HER TO SUPPORT
SANCTIONS AGAINST GENERAL ABACHA'S GOVERNMENT. MR. ENYA SAYS THE
SENATOR NEVER MENTIONED THAT SHE WAS ABOUT TO TAKE A PERSONAL
TRIP TO NIGERIA.
/// ENYIA ACT #1 ///
WE FELT BETRAYED AND NOT RESPECTED. AS A POWERFUL
SENATOR, SHE SHOULD HAVE LET US KNOW THAT SHE WAS GOING
TO VISIT WITH OUR HEAD OF STATE.
/// END ACT ///
SENATOR MOSELEY-BRAUN SAYS HER TRIP TO NIGERIA DID NOT AMOUNT
TO AN ENDORSEMENT OF THE COUNTRY'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT. LAST
WEEK THE STATE DEPARTMENT CONDEMNED HER VISIT, AND THE SENATOR
THIS WEEK TOLD REPORTERS SHE WOULD NOT DISCUSS THE MATTER ANY
FURTHER. (SIGNED)
NEB/ML/SP
28-Aug-96 10:52 PM EDT (0252 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 15:56:22 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: France / Immigrants
Message-ID: <29AUG96.17214683.0189.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=8/29/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202381
TITLE=FRANCE / IMMIGRANTS (L ONLY)
BYLINE=JULIAN NUNDY
DATELINE=PARIS
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: TWO FLIGHTS ORDERED BY THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT TOOK ILLEGAL
IMMIGRANTS FROM FRANCE TO THEIR HOME COUNTRIES IN AFRICA AND
DEMONSTRATORS IN PARIS PROTESTED FRANCE'S TOUGHER APPROACH TO
IMMIGRATION. JULIAN NUNDY REPORTS FROM PARIS.
TEXT: THE FRENCH INTERIOR MINISTRY SAID TWO FLIGHTS LEFT AN AIR
FORCE BASE WEST OF PARIS CARRYING A TOTAL OF 88 ILLEGAL
IMMIGRANTS. THREE OF THEM WERE MALIANS WHO WERE AMONG 220
AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS DETAINED A WEEK AGO WHEN POLICE EVACUATED THE
PARIS CHURCH THAT REFUGEES HAD BEEN OCCUPYING FOR SEVEN WEEKS IN
A CAMPAIGN FOR LEGAL RESIDENCE PAPERS.
LABOR UNIONS ARE CALLING ON THEIR MEMBERS WORKING FOR FRENCH
AIRLINES NOT TO PREPARE CHARTER FLIGHTS ORDERED BY THE
GOVERNMENT TO TAKE IMMIGRANTS HOME. THE LATEST TWO REPATRIATION
FLIGHTS USED A FRENCH AIR FORCE PLANE AND ONE CHARTERED FROM A
DUTCH COMPANY. THEY TOOK IMMIGRANTS BACK TO MALI, SENEGAL,
TUNISIA, AND ZAIRE.
ON WEDNESDAY, AN ESTIMATED 15-THOUSAND PEOPLE JOINED A PROTEST
MARCH THROUGH PARIS AGAINST IMMIGRATION LAWS THAT OPPOSITION AND
HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS SAY ARE ARBITRARY AND RIGID. THERE WERE SOME
VIOLENT INCIDENTS AT THE END OF THE DEMONSTRATION BETWEEN
PROTESTORS AND POLICE, AND 15 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED.
AT THE SAME TIME, HOWEVER, TWO RECENT OPINION POLLS HAVE SHOWN
THAT PRESIDENT JACQUES CHIRAC'S POPULARITY IS RISING. AND
POLLSTERS SAY MANY RESPONDENTS CITE THE GOVERNMENT'S TOUGHER
APPROACH TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS A POINT IN HIS FAVOR.
BUT THE JURIDICAL CONFUSION SURROUNDING THE CASES OF THOSE
AFRICANS WHO OCCUPIED THE SAINT BERNARD CHURCH HAS DONE LITTLE TO
ENHANCE THE AUTHORITIES' IMAGE. OF THE 220 DETAINED, ABOUT 64
HAVE BEEN FORMALLY ORDERED TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY. ANOTHER 49 HAVE
BEEN TOLD THEY CAN STAY.
WITH THE LATEST DEPARTURES, SEVEN OF THE CHURCH PROTESTORS HAVE
NOW BEEN SENT HOME. ANOTHER THREE ARE IN PRISON SERVING SHORT
JAIL TERMS FOR OVERSTAYING THEIR EXPULSION ORDERS. FOUR MORE ARE
IN DETENTION IN A CENTER RESERVED FOR IMMIGRANTS ON THE POINT OF
EXPULSION.
THIS LEAVES MORE THAN 100 AT LIBERTY BUT STILL LIVING IN
UNCERTAINTY, WITH NEITHER LEGAL PAPERS ENABLING THEM TO LIVE
NORMALLY IN FRANCE NOR WITH ORDERS TO GO HOME. THE JUDGES
EXAMINING THEIR CASES COMPLAIN THAT POLICE FILES ON THE
IMMIGRANTS ARE OFTEN INCOMPLETE OR CONTRADICTORY, MAKING IT
IMPOSSIBLE TO RULE ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. (SIGNED)
NEB/JWN/JWH/CF
29-Aug-96 10:32 AM EDT (1432 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 96 15:55:59 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UD Platform . . .
Message-ID: <199608291956.MAA07647@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
I have a copy of the UDP platform, if anyone is interested.
It is about 16 pages long and not on disc. Thus I have to fax it.
I will try to put it on disc by tomorrow so I can post it.
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 22:59:19 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction of Brother
Message-ID: <v01510100ae4c21bc1ee2@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Abdou,
It is a pleasure to introduce to you my brother Dr. Momodou N. Darboe. He
is a professor(sociology and criminology) at Shepherd College in West
Virginia. I think it is quite a previledge for us to have another intellect
on the list. I therefore recommend that you subscribe Dr. Darboe to the
list.
Thank you.
Numukunda Darboe
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 01:16:45 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction of Brother
Message-ID: <v01510101ae4c448b4c6a@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Sorry, Dr. Darboe's address is mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU
>Abdou,
>
>It is a pleasure to introduce to you my brother Dr. Momodou N. Darboe. He
>is a professor(sociology and criminology) at Shepherd College in West
>Virginia. I think it is quite a previledge for us to have another intellect
>on the list. I therefore recommend that you subscribe Dr. Darboe to the
>list.
>Thank you.
>
>Numukunda Darboe
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 10:32:24 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: UD Platform . . .
Message-ID: <199608301432.KAA09982@aspen>
Content-Type: text
Morro, I will need a copy when you manage to get it on disc. Thanks.
Malanding
>
>
> Gambia-l:
>
> I have a copy of the UDP platform, if anyone is interested.
> It is about 16 pages long and not on disc. Thus I have to fax it.
> I will try to put it on disc by tomorrow so I can post it.
>
> Morro.
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 14:01:38 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: One Last Thing.....
Message-ID: <30AUG96.15149583.0023.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Beloved Brothers and Sisters:
Before I go let me bid farewel to all members. Of course we will
disagree, condemn, critisize and at times even tend to "hate" one
another's contribution, but I believe we are all working for a common
goal - a better Africa and for that matter a better Gambia. Regardless
of what others might say about one's postings,whether for or against the
AFPRC, one needs to have enough resistance not to respond with anger. I
believe we will one day achieve a common goal if we keep up with the
"hot" debate.Mafy and Famara Sanyang, keep posting your thoughts.
Contrary to popular opinion, I personally agree with you both, and like
both of you I am not a proponent of military junta but I do cherish them
for overthrowing corrupt governments like Sir Dawda's. The AFPRC members
are Gambians too, and if our Gambian interlectuals choose to make "fat"
checks for themselves as oppose to going back to Gambia to help build
a better Gambia for our kids, then I will cherish anyone who steps
forward and advance even one step ahead. What good is our education
when we only use it for self aggrandisement? Nelson Mandela Sacrificed
27 years of his life for black South Africans, and today the world is
witnessing what many did not believe. If we truely believe that Jammeh
is wrong and that God is with us (many claimed), then why not we go back
and prove Jammeh wrong no matter what. If we hold the truth and he puts
us in jail, then verily God will help us fulfill our dream in the long
run. The West can only help solve a portion of our "infinite" problems,
but Gambia's problems,left behind by Sir Dawda after 3 decades of
selfish and inhuman leadership, can only be solved by Gambians residing
in the Gambia.
GOD BLESS!!
PA-MAMBUNA.
ABDOU/TONY, PLEASE SIGN ME OFF AFTER 5.00PM TONITE.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 96 14:37:29 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: THE UDP PLATFORM . . .
Message-ID: <199608301837.LAA01855@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
Here is the platform I promised. There are three problems with it.
1) My spell-checker has Americanized all the spellings;
2) As I attempted to cut and paste the document into the Net;
some format distortions occured;
3) As I typed the document from a rather bad photocopy, I could not
make out certain world e.g" the word "improst" that you will
come across . . .; and
4) I did not have time to read over the document after typing it.
There may be word additions or omissions . . . sorry guys.
Morro.
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE CONSTITUTION
OF
THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Motto:
JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESS
BANJUL - 23RD AUGUST, 1996
THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY
1. NAME
The name of the party shall be UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP).
2. MOTTO
The motto of the party is:
JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESS
3. PARTY FLAG:
The party shall have a distinctive flag comprising of a golden yellow
background with the unity HANDSHAKE inscribed in the center.
4. EMBLEM:
The emblem of the party shall be the UNITY HANDSHAKE.
5. AIMS AND OBJECTIVES
1. NATIONAL
The national objective of the party shall be:-
a) to strive relentlessly to maintain the independence and
sovereignty of The Gambian Nation;
b) to enhance the socio-economic and cultural development
of the nation in accordance with the principles of social justice and
improve the standard of living of all sections of the community
generally with special regard for the needs of women, children and
other disadvantaged groups;
c) to establish and maintain a democratic Gambian state based
on peace, social justice, respect for the rule of law and human
rights, good governance and the values of honesty, integrity, probity,
accountability and the authority and legitimacy of government
based on the express mandate of the people;
d) to infuse in The Gambian people a sense of national unity
and solidarity free of all tribal, religious, racial sectional and
other unacceptable distinctions.
2) INTERNATIONAL:
The International Objective of the party shall be:-
b) to collaborate with other states, political movements and
associations in Africa towards the integration and
unification of the African continent;
c) to work towards the attainment of peace and justice in the
world at large and in Africa in particular and to this end
to collaborate with the Organization of African Unity, the
United Nations and the Commonwealth of Nations and
all other progressive international organizations.
1) MEMBERSHIP:
There shall be two categories of membership
i) individual members; and
ii) affiliate members.
2) INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIP
Any person who is of the age of 18 or above and who
accepts the objectives, policies, programs and rules of the
Party shall be eligible for membership provided that:
a) he or she is not a member of any other political party or of
any organization whose policy is inconsistent with that of the
party;
b) his or her membership is approved by the Central Committee
of the Party.
Application for individual membership shall be
made to a branch secretary as to acceptance or
otherwise. It may also be made to the
Constituency Committee. In exceptional
circumstances application may be made to the
Secretary General for consideration of the Central
Committee. On enrollment every member hall be
supplied with a membership card.
ADMISSION FEE
Each individual member of the party shall be
required to pay on the enrollment an admission fee
to be determined from time to time by the Central
Committee
MEMBERSHIP DUES:
Each individual member of the party shall pay
annual membership dues to his Branch, the amount
of such dues to be determined by the Central
Committee at any particular time.
2) AFFILIATED MEMBERS:
This category of membership shall comprise
organizations such as:-
a) Kafolu;
b) Farmers Organizations;
c) Cooperative societies, unions, and associations;
d) Youth and sports organizations;
e) Trade unions;
f) Cultural organizations;
g) Womens organizations
h) Other organizations approved by the central
committee of the Party
1) All such organizations must accept the aims and objectives,
policies
and programs of the Party.
2) They must be in the opinion of the Central Committee bona fide
democratic organizations.
3) An organization wishing to affiliate shall forward a resolution
to effect duly passed by the organization and signed by its
President
and Secretary, to the Secretary General of the Party, who shall in
turn bring it before the Central Committee of the Party for
consideration.
4) Each organization upon being accepted for affiliation shall pay an
Affiliation Fee to be determined from time to time by the Central
Committee.
5) Affiliated organizations shall pay an annual fee to be determined
from time to time by the Central Committee.
7. FUNDS AND OTHER PROPERTY OF THE
PARTY:
1) The party may acquire, hold, manage and dispose
of movable and immovable property.
2) The trustees of the Party shall have the authority to
hold, to the benefit of the Party any movable and
immovable property.
3) The power vested in the trustees under paragraph
2 shall include the power to manage, dispose or
otherwise deal with such property on behalf of the
Party. For the purpose of this article the Secretary
General and Party Leader, Treasurer and Senior
Administrative Secretary shall jointly be the
trustees of the Party
4) The general funds of the Party shall be derived
from proceeds of functions (dances, football
matches etc.) voluntary subscriptions, appeals,
donations, banquets, sale of party literature,
badges, admission fees of individual members and
affiliated organizations, membership dues and
other lawful sources approved by the Party.
5) Except in the case of authorized improst accounts
all funds shall be deposited in a Bank and
application for withdrawals must be signed by the
Secretary General and Party Leader or Treasurer
and one other member of Party Secretariat in every
case.
6) ORGANS OF THE PARTY:
The organs of the party shall be:
1) The National Congress;
2) The Central Committee;
3) The Party Secretariat;
4) The Party National Assembly Committee;
5) The Regional Committee;
6) The Constituency Executive Committee;
7) The Branch Executive Committee;
8) The Party Womens Wing
9) The Party Youth Wing
7) THE NATIONAL CONGRESS:
The National Congress shall be the supreme organ of the
Party.
THE COMPOSITION OF THE
NATIONAL CONGRESS
The National Assembly shall comprise of:-
i) such number or delegates as the Central Committee
shall determine duly elected by each constituency, one
quarter or whom shall represent the Womens Section
and one quarter of whom shall represent the Youth
ii) Section of their constituency;
iii) such delegates duly elected each affiliated
organization as the Central Committee shall
determine.
1) ELECTION OF DELEGATES TO THE PARTY
CONGRESS
Qualification and disqualification of delegates:
a) every delegate must be a bona fide member of the party;
b) delegates must be bona fide members or officials of
organizations electing them;
c) no one person shall act as a delegate for more than one
organization or constituency;
d) no one person shall act as a delegate who has not paid his
or her dues up to date or who has not paid the affiliation
fees of his or her organization.
1) FUNCTIONS AND POWERS OF THE
NATIONAL CONGRESS
The National Congress shall:
a) lay down the broad policy and programs of the party;
b) consider the reports and the audited accounts present by
the Treasurer on behalf of the Central Committee;
c) elect on the recommendation of the Central Committee
the National Officers of the Party, such officers being:
i) The Secretary General who shall be the Leader of the
Party
ii) Deputy Secretary General and Party Leader:
iii) National President
iv) the Party Treasurer
v) Public Relations Officers
vi) Campaign Manager
d) amend the Constitution when necessary;
e) deal with other matters affecting the Party and the country;
All decisions of the national Congress shall be binding on all members of
the Party and Affiliated Organizations.
4) MEETINGS OF THE NATIONAL CONGRESS
a) the Secretary General who shall be Chairman;
b) all members of the Party Secretariat
c) all national officers of the party;
d) the Chairperson of each regional committee;
e) the Chairperson of each constituency executive committee;
f) five members elected by the National executive committee of the
Party.
g) youth movement and the party womens Wing respectively;
h) ten members nominated by the Secretary General and approved by
Party
Secretariat.
All members of the Central Committee other than the Ex-officio members shall
seterm of two years and shall be eligible for re-election or selection.
2 FUNCTION OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE
a) to carry out policy and program of the party as laid down by the
Party Congress.
b) to supervise the administrative machinery of the Party at all levels--
national, regional and branch executivesand take to such measures as
it deems necessary to implement decisions and the program of the party
as laid down by the National Congress;
c) to help organize, guide and supervise the work of regional,
Contituencu and Branch committee of the party;
d) to enforce the Constitution, Rules, Regulations, Standing
Orders and Bye-laws of the Party, and to take any action it deems
necessary for such purpose whether by way of disaffiliation of
an affiliated organization, dissolution of or suspension of
a branch of the party, or dismissal or suspension of a member
of the party;
d) in consultation with constituency selection committees, approved
candidates forCentral and Local Elections;
e) to initiate and undertake all such activities as may further the aims
and objectives of the Party.
1. MEETINGS
a) The Central Committee shall meet at least once every Two Months with a
notice of at least one week. The Central Committee shall meet in
extraordinary secession at the request of the Chairman or of at least
One Third of its membership
b) at ever meeting of the Central Committee the Secretary General shall
submit a report on the state of the Party and may request all other
organs, departments and Committees of the party to submit reports on
their activities.
11. SECRETARIAT
1) COMPOSITION: There shall be a Secretariat of the Party comprising:
a) all National Officers of the Party, the Secretary General and
Party leaser as Chairman
b) Not more than eight (8) assistant Secretaries General nominated by
the Secretary General and approved by the Central Committee;
c) all other National officer of the party.
d) coordinator of womens and youth affairs respectively.
1) FUNCTIONS: The Secretariat shall be responsible for the day to day
administ or its decision for ratification, by the Central Committee.
2) SUB-COMMITTEES
a) There shall be the following sub-committees of the Secretariat:
i) Economic Affairs Committee;
ii) National Education Policy Committee
iii) Health and Social Policy Committee;
iv) Political, Education and Communication Committee;
v) Selection Committee for Presidential Candidates
vi) Party organization Committee
b) The Secretariat may establish such sub-committee as it considers
necessary for the proper administration of the party and for the
realization of its objects. All sub-committees shall be answerable and
shall report to the Secretariat. The Composition and rules of procedure
of such sub-committees shall be laid down by the Secretariat
12 SELECTION COMMITTEE FOR PRESIDENTIAL
CANDIDATES
1) The Selection Committee for the Presidential Candidate shall
consist of:
a) The National President as Chairman;
b) all members of the Party Secretariat other than aspirants for the
Presidency;
c) five members chosen by the Constituency or ward Committee;
d) two members from each Regional Committee.
1) All decisions of the Selection Committee shall be binding on
all members.
2) All applications for selection as the party candidate in
the presidential elections shall be submitted to and
considered by the Central Committee for its approval.
13 AMALGAMATION OF CONSTITUENCIES INTO REGIONS
1) The Central Committee shall amalgamate such number of constituencies as
may be convenient into Regions.
2) each region shall have a Regional Committee comprising:
a) all the Central Committee members in the Region;
b) all the party members of the national Assembly in the Region;
c) the regional secretary/coordinator and Regional Campaign Manager
who shall be appointed by the party Secretariat;
d) two representative each from the Womens wing and Youth Wing of
each constituency in the Region.
1) The Regional Committee shall elect from among its members a regional
chairman, vice chairman and treasurer for a term of Two Years but who shall
be re-election.
2) Regional Committee shall meet at least once every three months. It may be
convened by the Regional Secretary chairman or one third of its membership.
I may set up sub-committees and entrust them wit specific responsibilities.
3) The duties of the Regional Committees shall be:
a) to help organize constituencies and branches in the towns and villages
within the region and to coordinate their activities and work;
b) to help carry out the policy and program of the party and instructions and
directives received from the Secretariat. The Regional Committees shall
have power to make recommendations to the Secretariat on matter of
disaffiliation, dissolutions or expulsions of affiliated organizations
branches and members of the party within the Region;
c) to submit reports and statements accounts to the National Committee, as
well as to the national Secretariat;
d) to help manage control and guide the work of the party in local
e) government affairs as well as the work in educational and cultural
f) organization under the general supervision of the Secretariat;
g) to undertake all such activities as may further the work of the parties in
the region concerned.
14) CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
1) Each constituency shall have a constituency executive committee
comprising as follows:
a) Chairman;
c) Treasurer;
d) Secretary;
e) Campaign Manager/Information and Communications Officer;
f) Four representatives of the Womens Wing in the Constituency;
g) Four representatives of the Youth Wing in the Constituency;
h) Four other committee members.
1) The members of the committee other than the representatives of the
and womens wings shall be elected at an annual conference of the
Constituency. The quorum for the meeting of the committee shall be
nine, unless otherwise generally determined by the Secretariat.
2) Members of the Committee shall serve for a term of One (1) Year an
shall be eligible for re-election.
4) FUNCTIONS OF CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE
COMMITTEE
The Functions of the Constituency Executive Shall be:
a) to carry out the policies and decisions of the Party within the
Constituency;
b) to receive and consider applications for Party membership, candidature
and elections and make recommendations thereon and on matters of
discipline to the appropriate party organ;
c) to convene an annual conference of the constituency in which all party
branches shall be entitled to participate. A conference may also be
convened by one third of the branches in the Constituency;
d) to organize the party in the constituency and supervise the setting up and
functioning of party branches;
e) to undertake all such activities in conformity with the party
constitution,
as may further the work of the party in the constituency.
15 PARTY BRANCHES
1) ORGANIZATION:
a) The branch shall be the basic unit of the organization of the party. The
Party shall establish branches in each town or village;
b) each branch shall be governed by the Branch Executive Committee
which shall be elected annual at a general meeting of the branch. The
Branch may appoint full-time paid officer where funds permit;
c) in town which have been divided into wards for Local Government
elections, there shall be party branches in each ward;
d) all branches shall deal directly with their respective constituency
committees and officers.
2) EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:
a) There shall be a branch executive Committee consisting of the following:
i) Chairman;
ii) Vice Chairman
iii) Secretary
iv) Treasurer
v) Campaign Manager/Secretary
vi) One Representative of the Womens Wing
vii) One Representative of the Youth Wing
viii) Two Executive Members
a) The branch Committee shall meet at least once a month at the request of
its Chairman or of four of its members.
2) DUTIES OF BRANCH EXECUTIVE:
The duties of the Branch executive committee shall be:
a) To carry out propaganda and organizational work among people in order
to familiarize them with the principles and policies of the party as well as
the partys position on national and international issues;
b) to pay constant attention to the views and concerns of the people, and
transmit the same to the Constituency Committee Secretary;
c) to pay heed to the political, economic and cultural life of the people and
to take the lead to organize the people in the locality in which the branch
operates in order to solve their own problems by encouraging the spirit of
initiative among the masses;
d) to recruit new member and to collect party membership dues;
e) to maintain, check and verify the record of the party membership and to
report to the Secretariat any act of indiscipline and other conduct which
might bring the party into dishonor and disrepute;
f) to foster to the political and general education of party members
particularly party cadres.
The Branch Executive Committee shall have no power to expel any member. In
casindiscipline, the branch can suspend the members so concerned and report
the maConstituency Committee for action.
4) BRANCH GENERAL MEETING:
There shall be general meeting of each branch not less than once every three
mo
16) NATIONAL ASSEMBLY COMMITTEE OF THE PARTY
1) There shall be national assembly committee of the party.
2) The National Assembly Committee of the Party consist of:
All Party members in the National Assembly.
3) The National Assembly Committee shall be chaired by the Secretary
General and Party Leader.
4) Where the Secretary General and the Party Leader is not a member of
the National Assembly he may designate a member of the Party in the
National ssembly to be leader in the National Assembly of all party
members therein.
17 PARTY ADMINISTRATION
POLITICAL BUREAU
1) The central administrative machinery of the Party shall be known as
Political Bureau which shall have the following officers:
a) Senior Administrative Secretary;
b) Administrative Secretaries.
These officers shall be appointed by the Secretary General on
recommendation of the Secretariat.
2) The political Bureau shall be under the direct supervision and
control of the Secretariat.
3) The Secretary General shall serve as a liaison between the bureau
and central committee of the party. He shall be responsible to report
to the Central Committee on the work and activities of the Bureau.
4) The chief function of the Political Bureau is transmit decisions
of the Central Committee to the Regional Committees, constituency
Executive Committees and to Party Branches and to perform any
other duties connected with party administration. The Bureau
shall maintain close contact with Branch Secretaries as well as the
Constituency and Regional Secretaries.
18) WOMENS MOVEMENT
Individual women members of the Party shall organize in the
Womens sections. These sections may be organized on
Branch bases. The National Executive Committee of Women
shall be established to coordinate the activities of the women in
the party. Leaders appointed to each Womens Branch shall
be responsible for the coordination if the work amongst the
women in the Branch.
The shall be no separate status of women in the party. A woman
who becomes an individual member of the party becomes thereby
a member of the Womens section of her Branch.
Women may join the party through the womens section. Each
party Branch shall have a womens section to cater for the special
interest of women, but the womens section shall be
part and parcel of the Branch. There shall be only one
Executive Committee of each Branch
including the Womens Section.
19) YOUTH MOVEMENT:
The Youths of the Party shall be organized into a Youth
Movement. The Secretariat shall appoint a member to serve
on the Youth Movement Executive. Each Branch of the
Party shall also appoint a member of the Branch to serve on
the Branch Youth Movement Executive.
20) PARTY MANIFESTO:
The Central Committee of the Party shall decide which items
from the party program shall be included in the manifesto which
shall be issued by the party prior to every national
or Local Government Election.
21) QUORUM:
The Quorum of every organ of the Party shall consist of
one Third of the membership of that organ unless otherwise
expressly provided.
Decisions at all meetings of party organs shall be arrived
at by a simple majority of the members present, unless otherwise
expressly provided.
22) AMENDMENT:
1) This constitution may be amended by the two-thirds majority of votes
at
any National Congress.
2) Proposals for the amendment of the constitution shall be submitted to
the secretary general and party leader at least two months before the
Congress for inclusion in the Agenda. Notice of such proposals shall
be
communicated in writing to all constituencies at least one month before
the Congress.
Provided that in the case of an extraordinary Congress these
time limits shall be dispensed with provided further that reasonable
notice is given to both Secretary General and the Constituencies.
3) Proposals for the Amendment of the Constitution shall be made only by
23 TRANSITIONAL
1) Until such time that the partys National Organs are constituted in
accordan
with the Provisions of this Constitution, the members subscribing to the
registration of the party in accordance with the Election Decree 1996, here
an after referred to as the Foundation Members, shall be deemed to be a
National
Congress and shall elect from amongst themselves;
i) The National Officers of the Party;
ii) Such other number of members not exceeding Twelve (12) to serve
as Party Secretariat members in addition to the National Officers;
iii) A Central Committee not exceeding 100 members, including the
members of the secretariat, having due regard in their election to the
need for balance in membership.
1) The Central Committee elected under this provision shall be the Selection
f first Presidential Elections following the registration of the Party.
2) The Party Secretariat together with such other members as it may co-opt
sha the Selection Committee for the first selections to the National Assembly
following the registration of the Party.
3) Not later than eighteen (18) months after the registration of the Party a
NCongress shall be organized to reconstitute the Party organs in accordance
with
END OF PLATFORM END OF PLATFORM END OF PLATFORM END OF PLATFORM
_______________________________________________________________________________
PS:
As you can see people, the document is rather messy due to
the problems I outlined at the beginning of this
posting.
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 96 15:07:34 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: One Last Thing.....
Message-ID: <199608301907.MAA04365@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Pa Mambuna:
Let us assume that the AFPRC is the BEST government The Gambia ever
had. While we're at it, let's also assume it is the BEST govt.
in the whole wide world and the universe. Let's say aliens fly to
earth purposely to consult with the AFPRC for its wonderful
ways of governance . . .
Let's also say that a group of the wackiest, most raggedy, but
well-armed bums, decide to forcibly remove the AFPRC from
power . . . a blow to the Universe. What do you (Pa Mambuna)
do then?
(What I am getting at is this: A society of men must be a society of
laws. Change must occur according to a prescribed standard. Unless you
you can successfuly argue that the prescribed procedure is irretrievably
broken, inadequate or otherwise unsuitable, one must never entertain
extra-legal measures---We dealt with this issue at length sometime ago.)
While you're away, think about it. In the meantime, send Mr. Darboe
some (perhaps $100-200).
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 14:54:54 -0600
From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Raising Funds For U.D.P.
Message-ID: <v01510100ae4cfd23f1df@[130.74.64.43]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi guys,
Firstly, I commend Morro Ceesay for his indefatigable efforts in providing
us with up-to-date information on the U.P.D.. It takes only a dedicated
person to do such work. Once again bravo!!!
Now that the Lift of the ban on political activities is fast approaching,
It is imperative that the various local chapters of U.D.P. start collecting
funds. Also, we need to be aware of the fact that is very little time
between the lift and the election. Therefore all financial and moral
support should be ready for the campaign as soon as possible. The Bank
Account # for U.P.D.
The Bank Account # for U.P.D.
110-14395-01
Address of Bank
Meridien Biao Bank (Gambia) Ltd
314 Buckle Street
P.O. Box 1018
Banjul, The Gambia
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 15:54:22 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: ZIMBABWE STRIKE
Message-ID: <30AUG96.17178798.0065.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=8/30/96
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-202426
TITLE=ZIMBABWE / STRIKE (L ONLY)
BYLINE=LAWRENCE BARTLETT
DATELINE=HARARE
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: IN ZIMBABWE, A STRIKE BY TENS OF THOUSANDS OF GOVERNMENT
WORKERS CONTINUED FRIDAY ALTHOUGH THE GOVERNMENT HAS OFFERED A 20
PERCENT PAY INCREASE. LAWRENCE BARTLETT REPORTS FROM HARARE.
TEXT: // ACT - STRIKERS SINGING //
SEVERAL THOUSAND STRIKERS SANG ANTI-GOVERNMENT SONGS WHILE
MARCHING THROUGH THE CENTER OF THE CAPITAL, HARARE, AS THEY HAVE
EACH DAY SINCE THE STRIKE BEGAN EARLY LAST WEEK.
UNION LEADERS SAID THEY WOULD REFUSE TO RETURN TO WORK UNTIL THE
GOVERNMENT PROMISED PAY INCREASES ABOVE THE 20 PERCENT IT HAS
OFFERED, AND REINSTATED ALL WORKERS SACKED FOR GOING ON STRIKE.
THE ACTION BY THE STRIKERS AMONG THE COUNTRY'S 165-THOUSAND CIVIL
SERVANTS,HAS BROUGHT MANY GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO A COMPLETE HALT.
AND IT IS TURNING INTO A MAJOR TEST FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF
PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE.
THE GOVERNMENT INITIALLY TOOK A HARD LINE, ANNOUNCING THAT ALL
THE STRIKERS WERE FIRED. MR. MUGABE HIMSELF -- WHO RECEIVED A
PAY INCREASE OF MORE THAN 100 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR --
THREATENED TO USE THE STRIKE TO CUT THE NUMBER OF CIVIL SERVICE
JOBS.
BUT ON WEDNESDAY, AS BODIES PILED UP IN UNATTENDED MORTUARIES AND
THE ARMY WAS CALLED IN TO HELP RUN HOSPITALS, THE GOVERNMENT
APPEARED TO BACK DOWN. IT OFFERED A 20 PERCENT PAY RISE,
BACKDATED TO JULY FIRST, ON TOP OF COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS OF
SIX PERCENT.
THE WORKERS SAY THIS IS NOT ENOUGH, WITH JUNIOR TO MIDDLE GRADE
EMPLOYEES RECEIVING BETWEEN JUST 100 AND 500 U-S DOLLARS A MONTH.
A RECENT JOB EVALUATION EXERCISE SHOWED THAT THEIR SALARIES
LAGGED BEHIND THOSE IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR BY 172 PERCENT.
(SIGNED)
NEB/LB/JWH/CF
30-Aug-96 7:53 AM EDT (1153 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 15:54:47 EDT
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: GAMBIA POLITICS
Message-ID: <30AUG96.17186197.0065.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
DATE=8/30/96
TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=5-34222
TITLE=GAMBIA POLITICS
BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK
DATELINE=ABIDJAN
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: REGISTRATION CLOSED TODAY (FRIDAY) FOR POLITICAL PARTIES
THAT WANT TO COMPETE IN GAMBIA'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION NEXT
MONTH. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS
THAT ALTHOUGH GAMBIA'S RETURN TO CIVILIAN RULE IS CONTINUING AS
SCHEDULED, THERE ARE CONCERNS THE PROCESS MAY NOT BE ENTIRELY
FREE AND FAIR.
TEXT: FOLLOWING THE END OF A TWO-YEAR BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES,
GAMBIA'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT GAVE POLITICAL GROUPS TWO WEEKS TO
MEET THE REQUIREMENTS FOR REGISTRATION. THE NATION'S ELECTORAL
COMMISSION WILL ANNOUNCE THE REGISTERED PARTIES ON MONDAY.
THIS PAST WEEK, GAMBIA'S MILITARY LEADER YAHYA JAMMEH ANNOUNCED
THE FORMATION OF HIS NEW PARTY, THE ALLIANCE FOR PATRIOTIC
RE-ORIENTATION AND CONSTRUCTION. UNTIL RECENTLY, CAPTAIN JAMMEH,
WHO OUSTED THE FORMER CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT IN A BLOODLESS COUP,
SAID HE WAS NOT INTERESTED IN POLITICS OR IN BEING PRESIDENT.
BUT HE NOW SAYS HE WAS PERSUADED TO ENTER THE POLITICAL RACE TO
CONTINUE THE WORK HIS MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAD STARTED.
SO FAR, THREE PARTIES HAVE ANNOUNCED CANDIDATES TO OPPOSE CAPTAIN
JAMMEH IN THE SEPTEMBER 26TH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. BUT THREE OF
THE MAJOR POLITICAL PARTIES IN GAMBIA HAVE BEEN BARRED FROM
COMPETING IN THE ELECTION, RAISING CONCERN THE MILITARY
GOVERNMENT IS ATTEMPTING TO CLEAR THE WAY FOR AN EASY VICTORY FOR
CAPTAIN JAMMEH.
EARLIER THIS MONTH, GAMBIAN VOTERS APPROVED A CONSTITUTION THAT
SOME CRITICS SAY INCLUDES PROVISIONS THREATENING HUMAN RIGHTS.
THE CONSTITUTION SETS AGE LIMITS ON THE PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY
WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED
PRESIDENT DAWDA JAWARA, AND TO ALLOW CAPTAIN JAMMEH TO QUALIFY
FOR THE HIGH OFFICE. IT ALSO BANS GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OUSTED
FOR CORRUPTION FROM RUNNING FOR OFFICE, AND ADDS PROVISIONS
ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE ELECTED UNOPPOSED.
SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, CAPTAIN JAMMEH BANNED
THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN THE
ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN VIRTUALLY UNOPPOSED.
THE GAMBIAN LEADER FIRST SET THE ELECTION DATE FOR EARLY
SEPTEMBER. BUT HE RE-SCHEDULED THE POLL FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH AFTER
ELECTION OFFICIALS COMPLAINED THAT CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAD NOT GIVEN
THEM AND POLITICAL PARTIES ADEQUATE TIME TO PREPARE.
THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES SAYS THE RULES
ESTABLISHED FOR THE ELECTION ARE FLAWED AND WOULD ALLOW MILITARY
LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.
SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN
EVENTS IN GAMBIA AND THE CONTENTIOUS ELECTIONS IN NEIGHBORING
NIGER, WON BY ANOTHER MILITARY LEADER WHO DECIDED TO BECOME A
CIVILIAN RULER FOLLOWING INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE TO RESTORE
DEMOCRACY.
OBSERVERS SAY THE ELECTIONS IN NIGER WERE MARRED BY CONFUSION
RESULTING FROM HASTY AND INADEQUATE PREPARATION AND BY CHARGES OF
FRAUD. DURING THE TWO-DAY VOTE, NIGER'S MILITARY LEADER AND
PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, IBRAHIM MAINASSARA, DISSOLVED THE
COUNTRY'S INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION AND SET UP A NEW ONE
TO COUNT THE VOTES. DESPITE CRITICISM OF THE ELECTION BY
INTERNATIONAL OBSERVERS, THE NATION'S SUPREME COURT, WHOSE JUDGES
WERE APPOINTED BY GENERAL MAINASSARA, RATIFIED THE RESULTS.
(SIGNED)
NEB/WPM/JWH/CF
30-Aug-96 12:35 PM EDT (1635 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 00:18:19 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: One Last Thing.....
Message-ID: <199608310418.AAA10398@aspen>
Content-Type: text
>
> Beloved Brothers and Sisters:
> Before I go let me bid farewel to all members. Of course we will
> disagree, condemn, critisize and at times even tend to "hate" one
> another's contribution, but I believe we are all working for a common
> goal - a better Africa and for that matter a better Gambia. Regardless
> of what others might say about one's postings,whether for or against the
> AFPRC, one needs to have enough resistance not to respond with anger. I
> believe we will one day achieve a common goal if we keep up with the
> "hot" debate.Mafy and Famara Sanyang, keep posting your thoughts.
> Contrary to popular opinion, I personally agree with you both, and like
> both of you I am not a proponent of military junta but I do cherish them
> for overthrowing corrupt governments like Sir Dawda's. The AFPRC members
> are Gambians too, and if our Gambian interlectuals choose to make "fat"
> checks for themselves as oppose to going back to Gambia to help build
> a better Gambia for our kids, then I will cherish anyone who steps
> forward and advance even one step ahead. What good is our education
> when we only use it for self aggrandisement? Nelson Mandela Sacrificed
> 27 years of his life for black South Africans, and today the world is
> witnessing what many did not believe. If we truely believe that Jammeh
> is wrong and that God is with us (many claimed), then why not we go back
> and prove Jammeh wrong no matter what. If we hold the truth and he puts
> us in jail, then verily God will help us fulfill our dream in the long
> run. The West can only help solve a portion of our "infinite" problems,
> but Gambia's problems,left behind by Sir Dawda after 3 decades of
> selfish and inhuman leadership, can only be solved by Gambians residing
> in the Gambia.
>
> GOD BLESS!!
>
> PA-MAMBUNA.
>
>
> ABDOU/TONY, PLEASE SIGN ME OFF AFTER 5.00PM TONITE.
>
>
>
Pa-Mambuna,
I think it is rather unfortunate that you will not be online to
receive reactions to your posting.
I would take this opportunity to remind colleagues that as a matter of
netiquette we try and exercise restraint when putting forward
arguements especially when we would not be able to receive responses from
the membership.
Have a nice weekend.
malanding
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 16:30:13 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: One Last Thing.....
Message-ID: <199608310723.QAA18541@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Malanding,
Mambuna's last posting is rather neutral and you therefore do not need
to direct your response at/to him. If you have any contrary views to
his, please share it with us.
Mambuna,
Whether you receive this piece or not, I wish to say that you were a
prolific contributor to Gambia-l. Your news postings were quite
informative, your personal analysis of the Gambian scenario thoughtful,
provocative, highly balanced, and very well articulated.
Peace be with you untill you join us again. Best wishes in your drive
for graduate studies.
Lamin Drammeh(Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 16:35:41 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE UDP PLATFORM or what?. . .
Message-ID: <199608310729.QAA18570@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
I have noticed a lop-sided attribute to the UDP issue. By this I mean
it is the same people almost always writing about UDP. If some of us
have other opinions/options, let us continue the discussion. I mean,
if we think some other party deserves our notice and contribution, let
us share the ideas.
Good day!
Lamin Drammeh(jp)
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 20:13:02 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.960831195258.24309B-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi,
The following was rejected by the list server.
Received: from emout12.mail.aol.com (emout12.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.38]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id WAA10677 for <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>; Fri, 30 Aug 1996 22:01:53 -0700
From: ABALM@aol.com
Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id BAA18086 for GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu; Sat, 31 Aug 1996 01:01:52 -0400
Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 01:01:52 -0400
Message-Id: <960831010150_513378909@emout12.mail.aol.com>
To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Dear Gambia - 1
My name is ABBA SANNEH from Brikama and i would like to introduce
myself as a new Member to Gambia - 1. Since i've been a member i have
enjoyed reading all the mail.I've been following the news about the "
so-called " election and i would really like to tell you my opinion about
YaYa Jammeh : I wish all the parties would boycott the voting and insist on
having a fair election with due process. I personally dont like YaYa !
Thanks ABBA
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 31
*************************
