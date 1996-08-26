Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9609A - Digest 31 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:39:08



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Heavy Rains Flood URD.

by

2) Presidential candidate:Darboe

by

3) house-cleaning

by ABDOU <

4) New Member

by "A. Loum" <

5) Re: Interested in Joining!!! (fwd)

by ABDOU <

6) Re: Friendly Subscription!!! (fwd)

by ABDOU <

7) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

by ABDOU <

8) Nigeria's National Soccer Coach resigns (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

9) Three new members

by "A. Loum" <

10) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

by

11) Ethiopia / Flood

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

12) Liberia / Ceasefire

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

13) France / Immigrants

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

14) Kenya / Children

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

15) A home page for the emancipation of Zaire

by

16) ember

by

17) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

by

18) Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...

by

19) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

by

20) Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia

by

21) Fw: re: heavy rains flood urd

by

22) Fw: Re: Heavy Rains Flood URD.

by

23) PDOIS campaign programme

by

24) (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

25) Re: Yaya Jammeh's new party

by

26) Signing off....

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

27) RE: Famara's Comments

by L Konteh <

28) RE: Famara's Comments

by L Konteh <

29) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

by ABDOU <

30) Jammeh's new party.

by ABDOU <

31) Re: Signing off....

by

32) Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...

by <

33) Liberia / Disarmament

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

34) Burundi / Sanctions

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

35) Where is Gambia HEADED?

by

36) Re: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

37) Re: Signing off....

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

38) RE: Alhagie Amuni's comments

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

39) Re: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

40) Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?

by

41) The right to vote

by

42) Re: TRUTH STINKS

by L Konteh <

43) introduction

by Ylva Hernlund <

44) Where is Gambia HEADED?

by <

45) Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .

by <

46) RE: Famara's Comments

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

47) G. National Troupe

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

48) 96H28061.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

49) Yahya N. Darboe - New member..

by

50) Gambia News from Reuters...

by

51) Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?

by Yaya Jallow <

52) Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .

by

53) cnet clip, Two more candidates to contest Gambia [ 45] Reuter / Pap Saine

by

54) cnet clip, Burundi defends military regime to hos [ 60] Reuter / Evelyn Leop

by

55) Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

56) Re: The Road Ahead?

by

57) Forwarded posting of Dr Nyang

by "A. Loum" <

58) fwd message

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

59) France / Immigrants

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

60) UD Platform . . .

by <

61) Introduction of Brother

by

62) Re: Introduction of Brother

by

63) Re: UD Platform . . .

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

64) One Last Thing.....

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

65) THE UDP PLATFORM . . .

by <

66) One Last Thing.....

by <

67) Raising Funds For U.D.P.

by

68) ZIMBABWE STRIKE

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

69) GAMBIA POLITICS

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

70) Re: One Last Thing.....

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

71) Re: One Last Thing.....

by

72) Re: THE UDP PLATFORM or what?. . .

by

73) Re: New Member (fwd)

by ABDOU <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Aug 96 19:55:49 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Heavy Rains Flood URD.

Message-ID: <



This article is from the point newspaper issue dated 15th. August 1996.

Heavy Rains Flood URD Chamoi Bridge Affected



Heavy rains have caused great floods which have swept about 10 houses and badly

affected about 246 inhabitants who were rendered homeless recently in Basse and

environs.

The two-hour downpour of rain created the greatest panic since there was a period of

dry spell since the commenencement of the rains. The areas affected were Basse

Santasu where seven houses collapsed, Kabakama which lost two houses and foodstuff.In

Mansajang Kunda a child of seven years was swept by the flood and later found at

Angal Futa, where nine houses were affected.

The newly constructed Chamoi Bridge was again affected,other bridges affected by the

floods are Kumbija, Kuju Kuju Badu bridge which halted the flow of traffic at the

Sandugu Bolong into Bassending. The Fang Dema`s farmland in Dampha Kunda was also

eroded.



Meanwhile the General Manager of S.K.Jaiteh Enterprises Mr. Salifu K.Jaiteh

recently responded to an appeal by the Gambia Red Cross Society and donated the flood

victims at Basse with six bales of shoes and household materials amounting to

D4.600.00

----

(Matarr M. Jeng)





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 21:24:55 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Presidential candidate:Darboe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Lawyer Darboe has made it official....he will

run!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="DARBOE.TXT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Aug 24 (Reuter) - Prominent Gambian barrister Ousseynou Dar=

boe

has said he plans to form a political party and run against military rule=

r

Captain Yahya Jammeh in next month's presidential election. =



=0D

Jammeh has banned the three main political parties but two smaller

parties have said they plan to put up candidates provided they can meet t=

ough

registration conditions. =



=0D

``I was contacted by a cross-section of the community from Banjul to

up-country and asked to contest the presidential elections,'' Darboe,

vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association, said on Friday. =



=0D

He said he would submit his application to the electoral commission n=

ext

week. =



=0D

Darboe said he intended to protest to the minister of local governmen=

t

about public figures such as traditional chiefs who were already campaign=

ing

on behalf of Jammeh. =



=0D

A decree published last Wednesday said anyone involved in politics be=

fore

campaigning officially starts on September 9 would face a fine of one mil=

lion

dalasis ($100,000) or life imprisonment. =



=0D

Jammeh has said he will stand as a civilian candidate in the Septembe=

r 26

election but will not campaign as he does not want to get involved in

politics. =



=0D

Candidates must gather 5,000 signatures from around the country by th=

e

September 5 registration deadline. =



=0D

The Commonwealth said on Tuesday the election rules were flawed and w=

ould

allow the small West African country's military leaders to strengthen the=

ir

grip on power. =



=0D

The Commonwealth last year suspended the membership of army-ruled

Nigeria. =



=0D

Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all political activ=

ity

on August 14, then announced two days later that the country's three main=



parties would be excluded. =



=0D

They banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted presiden=

t

Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from Britain in 1965 un=

til

1994, and excluded Jawara's People's Progressive Party, the National

Convention Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gamb=

ia

People's Party. =



=0D

08:49 08-24-96

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:42:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: house-cleaning

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

I am sorry that I was not able to attend to some of the

house-cleaning chores during the weekend. I had travelled.

Alhagie Aminu Wali will be added. I will also forward some

message that were rejected during the weekend.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 08:47:26 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







As requested Alhagie Aminu Wali from Nigeria has been added to Gambia-l.

Welcome Alhagie.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:48:25 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-l,



My name is Alhagie Aminu Wali and I'm originally from Nigeria.

I realize tha Gambia is headed towards the trend that Nigeria has

taken all these years...Inefficient Military Rule. I feel sorry for

what used to be one of the most peaceful countries in Africa, maybe

even the world.



I would like to take this opportunity to ask membership of gambia-l.

Even though I'm from a different country, I feel that we are

experiencing basically the same problems.



Thank you.



Alhagie Aminu Wali





By the way, I was recommended to the list by my good friend Moe

Jallow of Atlanta, Ga.















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:51:13 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Friendly Subscription!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu.)



I support the inclusion of friends of Gambians or persons of Gambian

descent in this evergrowing list of subscribers. One suggestion I would

like the members of the Gambia network to think about is that prospective

subscribers who are nationals of other countries should promise to post

news and bits and pieces of information from their local press that are

related either to the Gambia or the West African region.I believe we can

benefit immeasurably from the editorials of some of the papers and

magazines from various African countries.The contributions of persons in

Europe,Japan and the Middle East could also be very useful.



On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, Modou Jallow wrote:



> > Hello Abdou and other list members...,

> >

> > I was wondering if it would be acceptable by gambia-l community to

> > subscribe a friend of mine to the list. He is from Nigeria but resides

> > here in Atlanta and we go to the same school - Southern Polythecnic State

> > University (formally Southern College of Technology).

> >

> > He is very interested in participating in the discussions about gambia and

> > other African countries, including Nigerian Issues.

> >

> > If it is O.k with list members, please add him to the list.

> >

> > His name is Alhagie Aminu Wali (a.k.a Amin) and his e-mail address is:

> >

> >

> > Thanks a lot!

> >

> > Regards,

> >

> > Moe S. Jallow

> > Product Support Engineer

> > Hayes MicroComputer

> > Norcross, GA 30092

> >

> > ______________________________________________________________________________

> >

> > mjallow@prodigy.com mjallow@gnn.com

> >

> > _____________________________________________________________________________

> >

> >

> >

>

















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:52:26 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)



I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It

should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matters

affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the

world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our

interest in circulating important information about the African region, it

would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.

Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are

discussed critically and frankly.



On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:



> Hey Haddijatou,

> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite

> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I

> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni

> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like

> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of

> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers

> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we

> need to discuss this in detail.

>

>

>

> Keep it light

>











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 10:58:44 CDT

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: Nigeria's National Soccer Coach resigns (fwd)

Message-ID: <





- ------- Forwarded Message



To:

Subject: Nigeria's National Soccer coach resigns

Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 20:09:10 CDT

From: Moses M Siambi <







>

> 25 Aug 96 - Sports-Nigeria-Soccer

>

> Nigeria's National Soccer Coach Resigns

>

>

> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria's Dutch soccer coach, Johannes

> Bonfrere, has resigned.

>

> "I am tired of fighting," he said.

>

> He led the country's under-23 squad to beat Brazil and clinch the

> gold medal in the Atlanta Olympic Soccer event. This was the first

> time an African team had done so.

>

> Speaking from his home in the Netherlands, Bonfrere shocked

> Nigerians with his announcement Saturday in a telephone hook-up with

> Nigerian television's live programme, Mastersports.

>

> "I have sent my letter of resignation together with the bank papers

> of the 25,000 dollars I was accused of stealing," he said.

>

> His resignation was the climax of a game of hide and seek between

> him and the Nigerian Football Association. He said he had written to

> the association informing it of his decision not to return.

>

> He claimed the association had treated him badly and that he would

> not reverse his decision to quit the 7,500-U.S.-dollar a month job.

>

> However, soccer analysts believe that behind the scenes

> negotiations, at the highest level, might make Bonfrere change his

> mind.

>

> Bonfrere said his quit decision was supported by the U-23 squad. He

> expressed gratitude to Nigeria's military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha,

> who had publicly announced a 1.5 million naira (about 145,000 us

> dollars) reward for Bonfrere for steering the team to the Olympiad

> victory.

>

> "I thank the head of state, General Sani Abacha; Chief of General

> Staff, General Oladipo Diya and Nigerians for their great support,"

> he said.

>

> The football association and Bonfrere have been at loggerheads since

> January following allegations of misappropriation of 10,000 dollars

> meant for accommodation of the national team in Kenya before the

> African Nations Cup staged in South Africa.

>

> Nigeria decided at the last minute to boycott the nations cup.

>

> Another bone of contention was the 25,000 dollars handed him to

> prepare the soccer squad for the Centennial Olympic Games in

> Atlanta. The association alleged Bonfrere stole the money, an

> accusation he denied.

>

> At the end of the Olympiad, Bonfrere left for the Netherlands,

> protesting the "shoddy treatment" he said he received at the hands

> of Nigerian officials. His absence from the celebrations that

> followed the country's Olympic success has attracted much comment.

>

> Besides monetary rewards announced by the Nigerian leader for the

> Olympic squad and its officials, a national honour, Member of the

> Order of Niger, was conferred on Bonfrere for bringing Nigeria the

> Olympic soccer gold.

> --------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

>

>





- - - --

Matunda Nyanchama, Ph.D Nsemia Information Technologies Ltd., Box

#23, 463 Platts Lane 62423, Nairobi, Kenya. Telefax: 254-2-242479

London Ontario N6G 3H2

Canada. Fax: 519-438-9742





- - ------- End of Forwarded Message





- ------- End of Forwarded Message





------- End of Forwarded Message





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 09:03:03 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Three new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Three additional new members have been added to Gambia-l. They are the

following: Amie Joof, Ylva Hernlund who just returned from The Gambia and

Yaya Darboe of Seattle. Yaya Darboe is a brother of Numumkunda Darboe who

was enrolled last week. The list will be looking forward to their

introductions.

Welcome on board, Amie, Ylva and Yaya.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 12:08:54 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Message-ID: <v01510100ae4796cc344f@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Thank you very much Dr. Nyang for addressing such an important agenda. I

strongly agree with you that personal messages shoult not be sent through

the List serve. May be some of the authors do not know that if use the

reply command to reply to a message form the organization everybody

receives it. Please send messages directly to the e-mail addresses of the

receivers.

Numukunda Darboe







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:47:33 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Ethiopia / Flood

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/26/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202199

TITLE=ETHIOPIA FLOODS (S)

BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNS

DATELINE=NAIROBI

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: FLOODING HAS DRIVEN THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE FROM THEIR HOMES

SOUTHEAST OF THE ETHIOPIAN CAPITAL. V-O-A EAST AFRICA

CORRESPONDENT SCOTT STEARNS REPORTS HEAVY RAINS HAVE ALREADY

DESTROYED CROPS.



TEXT: ETHIOPIAN RADIO SAYS NEARLY 25-THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE

HOMELESS AFTER FLOODWATERS SWEPT THROUGH THE TOWN OF WANJI ABOUT

100 KILOMETERS FROM ADDIS ABABA.



WATER RELEASED FROM A DAM AT THE KOKA HYDROELECTRIC FACILITY

BURST THROUGH THREE DIKES AND FLOODED A LARGE AREA. THE PRIME

MINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS WANJI, MATAHARA, AND AMIBARA HAVE BEEN

MOST AFFECTED.



THE AWASH RIVER HAS ALREADY FLOODED MORE THAN TWO-THOUSAND

HECTARES OF SUGAR CANE ALONG WITH THE HOMES OF THOUSANDS OF

PLANTATION WORKERS. HEAVY RAINS HAVE CHANGED THE RIVER'S COURSE

DESTROYING CROPS, ROADS, AND DRINKING WATER WELLS.



TEMPORARY SHELTERS ARE IN PLACE WITH FOOD, BLANKETS AND MEDICINE

FOR AS MANY AS 150-THOUSAND PEOPLE.



ETHIOPIA'S NATIONAL WEATHER CENTER SAYS RAINFALL IN THE AREA HAS

BEEN THE HEAVIEST IN 20 YEARS. MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED OVER THE

NEXT MONTH. (SIGNED)



NEB/SKS/JWH/CF



26-Aug-96 10:16 AM EDT (1416 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:48:01 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Liberia / Ceasefire

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/26/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202211

TITLE=LIBERIA/ CEASEFIRE (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=



VOICED AT:



INTRO: TWO OF LIBERIA'S MAIN WARLORDS HAVE ORDERED THEIR

FIGHTERS TO DISENGAGE FROM FRONTLINE POSITIONS AND DISMANTLE

ROADBLOCKS ON HIGHWAYS IN THEIR TERRITORIES. BUT V-O-A

CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE NEW COMMANDER OF A WEST

AFRICAN PEACEKEEPING FORCE IN LIBERIA SAYS THE FACTION LEADERS

MUST DO MORE.



TEXT: IN A RADIO BROADCAST, MAIN REBEL LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR

ANNOUNCED HIS NATIONAL PATRIOTIC FRONT OF LIBERIA FACTION WILL

NO LONGER HOLD TERRITORY IN THE COUNTRY. HE SAID HE CONSIDERS

THE WAR OVER, AND HE CALLED ON HIS FIGHTERS TO RETURN TO THEIR

BASES.



ALHAJI KROMAH, MR. TAYLOR'S LONG-STANDING RIVAL BUT ALLY DURING

THE FIGHTING THAT ERUPTED IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LAST APRIL,

ALSO CALLED ON HIS MILITIAMEN TO CEASE ALL HOSTILITIES AND RETURN

TO THEIR BASES. A STATEMENT RELEASED BY MR. KROMAH'S UNITED

LIBERATION MOVEMENT ORDERED THE DISMANTLING OF ALL CHECKPOINTS

ALONG THE PO RIVER-TUBMANBURG HIGHWAY AND THE IMMEDIATE AND

UNCONDITIONAL WITHDRAWAL OF FIGHTERS FROM SURROUNDING TOWNS AND

VILLAGES.



BOTH CHARLES TAYLOR AND ALHAJI KROMAH HAVE PLEDGED TO COMPLETELY

DISARM THEIR FIGHTERS BY SEPTEMBER 30TH, MONTHS EARLIER THAN THE

SCHEDULED TIMETABLE FOR GENERAL DISARMAMENT OF ABOUT 60-THOUSAND

REBELS. OTHER FACTION LEADERS, SUCH AS ROOSEVELT JOHNSON, HEAD

OF A SPLINTER GROUP OF THE UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT, AND GEORGE

BOLEY, LEADER OF THE LIBERIA PEACE COUNCIL, HAVE YET TO ANNOUNCE

SIMILAR ACTIONS.



THE NEW HEAD OF THE WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPING FORCE, VICTOR MALU,

URGED FACTION LEADERS TO GO BEYOND DISMANTLING CHECKPOINTS AND TO

BEGIN THE DISARMAMENT PROCESS.



SPEAKING AT HIS FIRST NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE ASSUMING COMMAND OF

THE NIGERIAN-LED PEACEKEEPING FORCE, THE NIGERIAN OFFICER SAID HE

WAS HAPPY TO SEE FACTION LEADERS DRAW BACK FROM AREAS THEY

CONTROLLED. BUT HE SAID THE FACTIONS MUST ALSO DEMAND THE

FIGHTERS HAND OVER ALL THEIR WEAPONS TO THE PEACEKEEPERS AT

DESIGNATED LOCATIONS.



GENERAL MALU CALLED ON OTHER FACTION LEADERS WHO HAVE NOT BEGUN

THE DISARMAMENT AND WITHDRAWAL PROCESS TO DO SO. HE SAID HIS

MULTINATIONAL PEACEKEEPING FORCE WOULD HELP THE INTERIM

GOVERNMENT AND THE UNITED NATIONS OBSERVER MISSION TO IMPLEMENT

ALL THE PROVISIONS ESTABLISHED IN LAST MONTH'S PEACE TALKS IN THE

NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA.



ALTHOUGH FACTIONS HAVE FAILED TO IMPLEMENT MORE THAN ONE-DOZEN

PREVIOUS PEACE ACCORDS, MOST LIBERIANS ARE OPTIMISTIC THE LATEST

DEAL WILL WORK. THE REBEL LEADERS FACE PUNITIVE SANCTIONS,

INCLUDING TRIAL BY A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL AND EXCLUSION FROM NEXT

YEAR'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITH THE

REQUIREMENTS. (SIGNED)



NEB/PM/LWM



NEB/WPM/JWH



26-Aug-96 2:58 PM EDT (1858 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:48:28 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: France / Immigrants

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/26/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-34159

TITLE=FRANCE / IMMIGRANTS REACT

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



// EDS: FRENCH ACTUALITIES FILED IN CLEAR TO THE BUBBLE //



INTRO: WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE SO FAR BEEN SILENT

FOLLOWING THE EXPULSION FROM FRANCE OF HUNDREDS OF AFRICAN

IMMIGRANTS. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK

REPORTS AFRICAN CITIZENS PRIVATELY SAY THEY ARE NOT HAPPY WITH

FRANCE'S TREATMENT OF PEOPLE FROM ITS FORMER AFRICAN COLONIES.



TEXT: FOLLOWING THE EXPULSION OF HUNDREDS OF FRENCH-SPEAKING

AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS FROM FRANCE, IVORIANS HERE IN ABIDJAN SAID THE

TREATMENT OF THE IMMIGRANTS INDICATES A DOUBLE STANDARD OF

PATERNALISM AND RACISM TOWARD AFRICANS.



// OPT. ACT OF REACTION IN FRENCH //



// OPT // FRANCE HAS BECOME WHAT IT IS WITH THE HELP OF AFRICANS,

SAID THIS MAN. IT IS NOT RIGHT. THEY ARE RACISTS. THAT IS

THE PROBLEM. THEY ARE TRULY RACISTS. YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THE

FRENCH ARE RACISTS.



// OPT ACT REACTION IN FRENCH ///



// OPT // I BELIEVE, SAYS ANOTHER MAN, THAT WHEN THE FRENCH COME

INTO A FOREIGN COUNTRY, THEY ARE CONSIDERED EXPATRIATES. IF YOU

CHECK CAREFULLY, YOU WILL REALIZE THAT THERE ARE SOME FRENCHMEN

WHO DO NOT HAVE VALID PAPERS. BUT WHEN THEY COME HERE, THEY

ARE CONSIDERED EXPATRIATES. BUT WHEN IT COMES TO US AFRICANS, HE

SAID, THEY CALL US "WITHOUT PAPERS." IT IS TERRIBLE.



// OPT ACT REACTION IN FRENCH //



// OPT // CONCERNING FRENCH PRESIDENT JACQUES CHIRAC, SAID THIS

MAN, I WANT TO ASK IF HE IS FOR AFRICA, HOW CAN HE TREAT THE

AFRICANS THAT WAY? THEY ARE TREATING INDIVIDUALS LIKE THEY WERE

NOTHING, HE SAID. WE HERE IN AFRICA ARE NOT HAPPY WITH THAT.

TODAY, IF YOU MAKE A COMPARISON BETWEEN THE FRENCH WHO ARE IN

MALI AND THE MALIANS WHO ARE IN FRANCE, THERE ARE FEWER MALIANS

IN FRANCE THAN THERE ARE FRENCHMEN IN MALI. IT IS THE SAME THING

IN IVORY COAST, THERE ARE MUCH MORE FRENCHMEN HERE, NEARLY

60-THOUSAND. BUT IN FRANCE THERE ARE HARDLY FOUR-THOUSAND

IVORIANS. THAT TELLS YOU, HE SAID, THAT THE FRENCH ARE IN AFRICA

IN GREATER NUMBERS THAN WE ARE IN FRANCE. // END OPT //



FOR MOST FRENCH-SPEAKING AFRICANS, THE PROMISE OF FRENCH

CITIZENSHIP AND THE DREAM OF SOMEDAY LIVING IN FRANCE IS AN

ENDURING LEGACY OF THE COLONIZATION OF AFRICA BY THE FRENCH, AND

OF THE CONTINUED ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL TIES WITH FRANCE.

AFRICANS HAVE SERVED IN THE FRENCH ARMY DURING BOTH WORLD WAR ONE

AND WORLD WAR TWO, AS WELL AS THE WAR IN VIETNAM IN THE 1950'S

AND THE WAR FOR INDEPENDENCE IN ALGERIA IN 1962.



FOLLOWING THE POST SECOND WORLD WAR BOOM, THERE WAS A GREAT NEED

FOR MANPOWER IN FRANCE, PARTICULARLY WITHIN THE HOUSING AND

ROADWORKS INDUSTRIES. THAT POOL OF LABOR WAS SUPPLIED MAINLY BY

AFRICANS.



LAMBERT KOUASSI IS AN EDITORIAL WRITER WITH THE PRO-GOVERNMENT

NEWSPAPER FRATERNITE MATIN IN IVORY COAST. HE SAYS DESPITE THE

HISTORIC TIES BETWEEN THE TWO CULTURES, FRENCH-SPEAKING AFRICANS

MUST SURRENDER THE IDEA THAT THEY CAN BECOME FRENCH CITIZENS.



// KOUASSI ACT - IN FRENCH - FADE //



IN REALITY, YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT THE FRENCH CREATED "LA

FRANCOPHONIE" FOR THEMSELVES, HE SAID. IT IS MEANT TO KEEP THEIR

LANGUAGE FROM DISAPPEARING FROM THE CONTINENT. THEY DID NOT

CREATE IT FOR US. THAT IS THE SITUATION WE LIVE IN, HE SAID. IT

IS THEREFORE NECESSARY THAT AFRICANS UNDERSTAND THAT WHATEVER HAS

HAPPENED, WHATEVER WILL HAPPEN, FRANCE IS NOT THEIR COUNTRY.



FRENCH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAID THE AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS WERE IN

THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY AND THAT THEIR EXPULSION WAS WITHIN IN THE

LAW. THE GOVERNMENT HAS SOUGHT TO SOFTEN THE CRACKDOWN ON

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH PROMISES TO REVIEW ITS IMMIGRATION LAWS.



AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS, PARTICULARLY FRANCE'S FORMER COLONIES IN

WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA, HAVE BEEN SILENT ON THE PLIGHT OF

ILLEGAL AND OTHER IMMIGRANTS IN FRANCE. ALL ARE TRYING TO REVIVE

THEIR ECONOMIES AND FRANCE HAS BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT IN EFFORTS

TO LIGHTEN AFRICA'S DEBT BURDEN AND KEEP THE IMPOVERISHED

CONTINENT ON THE INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL AGENDA.



BUT MANY CITIZENS OF WEST AFRICA SAY THE FRENCH EXPULSION OF

AFRICANS HAS HEIGHTENED THEIR AWARENESS THAT WHAT FRANCE SAYS AND

WHAT FRANCE DOES CONCERNING THEM ARE OFTEN DIFFERENT. (SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/CF



26-Aug-96 1:11 PM EDT (1711 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:49:14 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Kenya / Children

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/26/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-34154

TITLE=KENYA CHILDREN

BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNS

DATELINE=NAIROBI

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA SAYS MANY CHILD

PROSTITUTES ARE FORCED TO WORK BY MOTHERS WHO WERE THEMSELVES

CHILD PROSTITUTES. AS THE WORLD CONGRESS AGAINST THE COMMERCIAL

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN OPENS IN SWEDEN TUESDAY, V-O-A'S

SCOTT STEARNS IN NAIROBI REPORTS ON KENYAN EFFORTS TO CURB CHILD

PROSTITUTION.



TEXT: THERE ARE NO RELIABLE FIGURES ON THE NUMBER OF CHILD

PROSTITUTES IN KENYA, AND THAT IS PART OF THE PROBLEM.



AFTER A SURVEY ON THE CONDITION OF CHILDREN IN THE CITIES OF

MOMBASSA, KISUMU, AND NAIROBI, THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA

SAID IT WAS STILL NOT CLEAR HOW MANY CHILDREN ARE BEING

SEXUALLY EXPLOITED AND WHO IS PRIMARILY RESPONSIBLE.



HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER FRANCIS LOTODO SAYS DATA IS SCARCE BECAUSE

THE NATURE OF THE CHILD-SEX MARKET IS ELUSIVE AND OFTEN

UNDERTAKEN IN THE STRICTEST OF SECRECY. THOUGH IT MAY NOT BE

AS VISIBLE AS ADULT PROSTITUTION, HE SAYS THE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

OF CHILDREN IS RAMPANT WITHIN "POCKETS" OF KENYAN SOCIETY.



THE ISSUE OF CHILD PROSTITUTION HAS BEEN ON THE FRONT PAGES OFTEN

DURING THE PAST FEW MONTHS. NEWSPAPERS BLAME TOURISTS ALONG THE

COAST FOR GIVING KENYA A REPUTATION FOR SEX TOURISM THAT RIVALS

THAILAND. THE EAST AFRICAN STANDARD RECENTLY REPORTED THAT

TEENAGE GIRLS WAIT FOR CUSTOMERS IN NAIROBI NIGHTCLUBS, ALTHOUGH

NO ONE UNDER AGE 18 IS SUPPOSED TO BE ALLOWED ENTRANCE.



PRESIDENT DANIEL ARAP MOI THIS MONTH SAID CHURCH LEADERS SHOULD

TAKE A MORE ACTIVE ROLE IN CURBING CHILD PROSTITUTION, A PRACTICE

HE BLAMED ON COPYING FOREIGN CULTURES.



IN A REPORT PREPARED FOR THE STOCKHOLM CONGRESS ON THE SEXUAL

EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN, RESEARCHERS SAY, THE PROBLEM IN AFRICA

IS MADE WORSE BY SINGLE MEN WHO MIGRATE TO URBAN CENTERS IN

SEARCH OF WORK.



ELIZABETH KAMAU IS THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY'S SPECIAL PROGRAM

MANAGER ON THE RIGHTS OF CHILDREN. SHE SAID SHE BELIEVES THE

PROBLEM REFLECTS THE ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS FACING MANY KENYAN

FAMILIES.



// KAMAU ACT //



THE PROBLEM ITSELF IS SO MUCH POVERTY ORIENTED. THEY

SEE IT AS A QUICK ALTERNATIVE TO EARN THEIR LIVING.

WHEN THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY GET INVOLVED, IT'S LIKE THE

CHILDREN HAVE SOMETHING TO BRING BACK HOME. AND FOR THE

CHILDREN THEMSELVES, THEY ALSO HAVE THESE ASPIRATIONS,

THEY ALSO WANT ALL THOSE THINGS THEY SEE. BUT THEY ARE

OUT OF REACH. AND SO WHEN THEY SEE THE ISSUE OF

PROSTITUTION AS AN ALTERNATIVE, THEY ACTUALLY DO GET

INTO IT.



// END ACT //



MS. KAMAU SAYS THE CHILDREN LEARN QUICKLY, ADAPTING THEIR PRICES

TO THE SEXUAL PREFERENCES OF THEIR CLIENTS. SOMETIMES IT IS SEX

FOR FOOD OR SCHOOL FEES, SOMETIMES IT IS PROTECTION FROM OTHER

STREET CHILDREN OR A PLACE TO SLEEP.



WHEN THEY GROW UP, MS. KAMAU SAYS THE CHILDREN ARE OFTEN

UNPREPARED FOR ADULT RESPONSIBILITIES AND FIND IT DIFFICULT TO

KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER. THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY HAS FOUND THAT

MANY CHILDREN WERE INTRODUCED TO PROSTITUTION BY MOTHERS WHO WERE

THEMSELVES CHILD PROSTITUTES.



// KAMAU ACT //



A CHILD WHO IS SO ABUSED, THE TRAUMA ACTUALLY IS CARRIED

ON RIGHT THROUGH AND YOU FIND THAT SUCH A PARENT WHO IS

EXPOSED TO THIS KIND OF EXPERIENCE CAN ONLY SEE IT AS

SOMETHING ELSE THAT HAS TO BE TRANSMITTED TO THE

OFFSPRING SHE GETS. IT'S A BAD EXPERIENCE, YES, SHE

MIGHT ACTUALLY JUST SAY, YES, IT'S A BAD EXPERIENCE.

BUT GIVEN EVERYTHING, IT'S THE ONLY THING SHE HAS KNOWN

HOW AND THIS IS HOW SHE HAS MANAGED TO RAISE HER

CHILDREN.



// END ACT //



THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO

HIGHLIGHT THE COMMUNITY'S RESPONSIBILITY TO IDENTIFY THOSE BEHIND

CHILD PROSTITUTION. BUT MS. KAMAU SAYS IT DOESN'T HELP TO TELL A

CHILD TO CHANGE HER LIFE IF YOU OFFER NO ALTERNATIVE.



SHE HOPES THE STOCKHOLM MEETING WILL BE A CHANCE TO SHARE

INFORMATION ABOUT REHABILITATION PROGRAMS THAT INVOLVE CHILDREN

AND THEIR PARENTS. UNLESS THE CYCLE IS BROKEN, MS. KAMAU SAYS

THIS GENERATION OF CHILD PROSTITUTES WILL NOT BE THE LAST.

(SIGNED)



NEB/SKS/JWH/CF



26-Aug-96 8:55 AM EDT (1255 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 17:22:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: A home page for the emancipation of Zaire

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-l,



Here is an article that might be worth reading.





> > To: All people interested in Zaire and its people

> >

> > From: Edward S. Marek, president, The Marek Enterprise, Inc.

> >

> > Subject: Zaire Watch: a home page for the emancipation of Zaire

> >

> > On August 23, 1996, in Washington, D.C., Mr. Daniel Simpson, the American

> > ambassador to Zaire, challenged freedom loving people around the world,

> > especially those living in Canada and the United States, to be as impatient

> > as possible with the Mobutu government's failure to transition Zaire to

> > democracy. Ambassador Simpson challenged everyone to demonstrate their

> > impatience and to look ahead now to the great task of rebuilding the new

> > Zaire of the future.

> >

> > The Marek Enterprise, Inc. (MAREK), an American business enterprise based in

> > Reston, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., and owner-operator of the Africa

> > Information Service (AfIS), accepts the ambassador's challenge. MAREK has

> > activated a page at its World Wide Web (WWW) site devoted exclusively to the

> > emancipation of Zaire. This page is being made available as a public service

> > to all freedom loving people interested in creating freedom and prosperity in

> > Zaire.

> >

> > The mission of this WWW site is to offer the world an information center to

> > monitor the transition to democracy and electoral process in Zaire, to

> > strengthen public support for the people of Zaire, to build a global

> > coalition for their emancipation from oppression, and to create an

> > environment in which the people of Zaire can achieve their full potential as

> > members of the global community of people. People are invited to use this

> > WWW site as one of the many means available to create and maintain pressure

> > on the Mobutu regime to implement the transition to democracy it promised

> > according to internationally recognized and accepted practices.

> >

> > To get this WWW site started, the initial focus will be to set up a mechanism

> > to monitor what the government in Zaire is doing to fulfill its promise to

> > hold free and fair democratic elections in Zaire, with particular focus on

> > the presidential election scheduled for 1997 but also with a focus on

> > parliamentary and local elections.

> >

> > This WWW site was activated on August 25, 1996, just two days after

> > Ambassador Simpson's challenge. Its WWW address is as follows:

> >

> >

> >

> > People from every walk of life are invited and encouraged submit short

> > articles, reports, commentaries and news alerts to "Zaire Watch" by sending

> > them to:

> >

> > E-mail:

> >

> > Postal Mail:

> > Zaire Watch

> > c/o The Marek Enterprise, Inc.

> > 11733 Bowman Green Drive

> > Reston, VA 22090

> > USA

> >

> > Telephone and fax:

> > (703) 709-6171 (voice reports and commentaries accepted)

> > (703) 709-6328 (Fax reports and commentaries accepted)

> >

> > While The Marek Enterprise, Inc. is providing this WWW site as a public

> > service, and people are invited to participate at no cost to them, donations

> > will be accepted in any amount to help defray the costs of operating the

> > system and to enable the further promotion of the emancipation of the people

> > of Zaire from tyranny in global fora of like-minded organizations,

> > individuals, and governments.

> >

> > Signed,

> > Edward S. Marek

> > President, The Marek Enterprise, Inc.

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 17:46:05 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: ember

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Welcome to Gambia-l Aminu Wali.



Please send in your introduction.



> As requested Alhagie Aminu Wali from Nigeria has been added to Gambia-l.

> Welcome Alhagie.

> Thanks

> Tony

>





Thanks



Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 18:13:59 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG



I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY

WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA; AND

AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR

TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.

THANK YOU



HADDIJATOU SECKA



YOU WROTE:



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="NYANG"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDT

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To:

Mailing List)

=0D



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)

=0D

I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It

should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=

s

affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the

world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our

interest in circulating important information about the African region, i=

t

would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.

Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are

discussed critically and frankly.

=0D

On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:

=0D

> Hey Haddijatou,

> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite

> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I

> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni

> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like

> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of

> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers

> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we

> need to discuss this in detail. =



> =



> =



> =



> Keep it light

> =



=0D





=0D





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

=46rom

Return-Path:

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3]) by emin15.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) with SMTP id MAA06=

183;

Mon, 26 Aug 1996 12:00:38 -0400

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05335;

Mon, 26 Aug 96 08:52:47 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA54670;

Mon, 26 Aug 96 08:52:28 -0700

Received: from ciao.cc.columbia.edu (ciao.cc.columbia.edu [128.59.35.11])=

by

mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with ESMTP id IAA21827=

for

<

Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by ciao.cc.columbia.edu

(8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id LAA02177 for <

26

Aug 1996 11:52:26 -0400 (EDT)

Message-Id: <

du>

Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:52:26 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: ABDOU <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=3DUS-ASCII

X-Sender:

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 01:33:31 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...

Message-ID: <



Alhaji Aminu Wali.....(Oga-Sir)

Nice to have you on board from the "Federal Republic of Nigeria"

I categorically disagree with you when you said "...Gambia is headed towards

the trend that Nigeria has taken all these years..." Even though I do not

agree with you, but I commend you for tapping Gambia as "the most peaceful

country in Africa, maybe even the world."

The reasons why I disagree with your analogy are as follows:

>>Gambia has never experienced a Biafra-like war,

>>Gambia does not have more millitary regimes than legitimate governments,

>>and election results have never been nullified in the Gambia after a winner

was declared; etc etc....so I do not see a reason for an analogy.

I ask you this question as a Nigerian and an honest student; how well does it

borther you to see the image of Nigeria and Nigerians being distorted every

minute throughout the world by Nigerians, from credit card fraud, drug

smuggling, student loan abuses etc, etc. You know what, it borthers me as

hell, and I know there is large number of rightous and hardworking Nigerians

all over the world, but the fact of the matter is that the stereotype is way

overwhelming!



Peace

Baboucarr H. Sillah



------------------------------



Date: 27 Aug 1996 05:48:30 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Please don't misunderstand Dr. Sulayman Nyang for quoting this particular mail



but it has become a habit that list memers send personal messages through

this

cyber Bantaba. I agree in the point he raised and I am sure there are many

others

who are also not interested in receiving private conversations which does not



concern them.



-----------------------------

>

>--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638

>Content-ID: <

>Content-type: text/plain

>

>TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG

>

>I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY

>WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA;

AND

>AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR

>TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.

>THANK YOU

>

>HADDIJATOU SECKA

>

>YOU WROTE:

>

>--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638

>Content-ID: <

>Content-type: text/plain;

>name="NYANG"

>Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

>

>Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

>Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDT

>From:

>Sender:

>Reply-to:

>To:

>Mailing List)

>=0D

>

>From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)

>=0D

>I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It

>should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=

>s

>affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the

>world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our

>interest in circulating important information about the African region, i=

>t

>would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.

>Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are

>discussed critically and frankly.

>=0D

>On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:

>=0D

>> Hey Haddijatou,

>> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite

>> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I

>> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni

>> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like

>> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of

>> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers

>> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we

>> need to discuss this in detail. =

>

>> =

>

>> =

>

>> =

>

>> Keep it light





-----------------------------

Momodou Camara

____________________________

momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet

____________________________



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:



**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 06:57:48 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia

Message-ID: <





> Hi Matarr:

>

> The Gambia Foundation, Inc. has been collecting clothes and keeping them in

> storage for eventual shipment to the Red Cross. I have not been successful in

> getting a contact person there since starting the project. This is a time that

> these items of clothing might come in handy for the victims of the flood. I

> would appreciate a helping hand in getting a point of contact whom I can talk

> with and who can execute the wishes of the foundation without bringing the AFPRC

> into it. Any suggestions?

>

> Waiting for your response -

>

> Ya Soffie

> sarr@sprynet.com

>



----

(Matarr M. Jeng)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 06:57:50 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fw: re: heavy rains flood urd

Message-ID: <





> Matarr:

>

> I tried sending you a message earlier and I am not too sure that it came. I

> wanted a point of contact regarding clothes that The Gambia Foundation, Inc. has

> been collecting for some time and I think this is a time that the clothes might

> be of some help to those affected by the flood. Please respond to this query by

> either sending an e-mail or calling me at 301/445-2850. I would sincerely

> appreciate it. Thank you -

>

> Ya Soffie

>



----

(Matarr M. Jeng)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 10:10:25 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fw: Re: Heavy Rains Flood URD.

Message-ID: <





> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

> Thanks for the news report about the flood in Basse. I am very concerned

> about the people of that part of Gambia. I grew up in that part of the

> country. The news report brought back childhood memories.I hope things

> will improve shortly.We will try to contact ther Gambia Red Cross on

> relief support. Thanks a lot.Please keep the good work.

>

> On Sun, 25 Aug 1996, Matarr M. Jeng wrote:

>

> > This article is from the point newspaper issue dated 15th. August 1996.

> > Heavy Rains Flood URD Chamoi Bridge Affected

> >

> > Heavy rains have caused great floods which have swept about 10 houses and badly

> > affected about 246 inhabitants who were rendered homeless recently in Basse and

> > environs.

> > The two-hour downpour of rain created the greatest panic since there was a period

> of

> > dry spell since the commenencement of the rains. The areas affected were Basse

> > Santasu where seven houses collapsed, Kabakama which lost two houses and

> foodstuff.In

> > Mansajang Kunda a child of seven years was swept by the flood and later found at

> > Angal Futa, where nine houses were affected.

> > The newly constructed Chamoi Bridge was again affected,other bridges affected by

> the

> > floods are Kumbija, Kuju Kuju Badu bridge which halted the flow of traffic at the

> > Sandugu Bolong into Bassending. The Fang Dema`s farmland in Dampha Kunda was also

> > eroded.

> >

> > Meanwhile the General Manager of S.K.Jaiteh Enterprises Mr. Salifu K.Jaiteh

> > recently responded to an appeal by the Gambia Red Cross Society and donated the

> flood

> > victims at Basse with six bales of shoes and household materials amounting to

> > D4.600.00

> > ----

> > (Matarr M. Jeng)

> >

>



----

(Matarr M. Jeng)





------------------------------



Date: 27 Aug 1996 10:56:30 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: PDOIS campaign programme

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia-l!

Below is a campaign programme from PDOIS and I hope that list members find it



interesting.



............................................................................................



PDOIS SUPPORT

COMMITTEES ABROAD



The Gambia is a Sovereign Republic. She belongs to all of us. We, the

Gambian people, are the guardians of our destiny. We should shape the

economic,

political, social and cultural life of the country.



No single Gaambian or family can build roads, schools, hospitals, etc.

entirely on their own. No single gender, religious sect, language grouping

can

live as a seperate unit in the Gambia and still promote progress. The

preservation of unity of The Gambia is the basis of our survival as a

people.



However, Gambians need roads, schools, hospitals and other facilities.

All of us cannot meet everyday to discuss and agree on the sums of money we

are

to put aside to build roads, schools, hospitals and so on and so forth and

where to build them.



Each family cannot make its own laws to protect its members. All

Gambians

cannot meet everyday to make laws for the protection of citizens.



This is why we need to elect representatives from among our fellow

citizens and give them the responsibility to make laws for the country. This

is

why we elect members of the National Assembly who are also to see that the

country's government operates acording to the laws.



Furthermore, we are are to elect representatives to collect money from

us

to provide social services. We may elect individuals who share nothing in

common to be our representatives. This may lead to conflicts which may

incapacitate them from running the country.



Political parties help to bring people together under a common programme

and platform which can be put before the people to get their support. Once

that

support is gained the representatives can work in harmony to impliment the

programme if they are sincere to their contract with the people. Political

parties are therefore to explain how they intend to run a country in a

manifesto or programme of action which is their contract with the people.



Representatives, party members and supporters or volunteers are supposed

to explain the programmes of a party to the people andd mobilize them to

support such a programme by voting for the representatives. Therefore, PDOIS

party members and supporters or volunteers are required to know what PDOIS

intends to do and spread the clear views gained to the people so as to enlist

their confidence in supporting PDOIS' candidates. The people are also to

judge

the performance of PDOIS' government on the basis of the programme it puts

before the people to win their support.



A SUMMARY OF PDOIS' PROGRAMME



PDOIS recognizes that a government which relies on tax alone to provide

services is bound to increase the suffering of a people who are getting

poorer

and poorer. The only way to reduce tax burden is to create a balance where a

part of the sum derived from the people will be spent on social services

while

another part is spent to build the productive base of the economy such as

buying fishing vessels and establishing plants to process fish, vegetables,

fruits and livestock products.



Furthermore, groups of women and men gardeners and farmers can be

assisted

with boreholes, marketing facilities, etc. so that they can boost up their

production and their income. For example, if ten women share a farm, an

earning

of D100,000 can enable each to earn D10,000. Each may contribute D1000 or

D2000

for village development inorder to provide the pumps, schools, clinics, etc.

the village needs. This will lead to both personal and social development.



On the other hand, there are Gambians and foreign investors who may wish

to invest and operate enterprises in the country. PDOIS will establish an

enviroment conducive for the efficient operation of such enterprises so as to

facilitate optimum benefit for the country and the investor. Foreign debts

will

be primarily directed to boost up production so that the debt can be repaid

without imposing more taxes on the people or diverting what should be used to

provide for services to pay for debts.



If you support this programme you may indicate your wish to be a PDOIS

member or supporter.



ON OUR POLITICAL PROGRAMME



Representatives of PDOIS are to be elected to impliment a party

programme.

PDOIS' representatives are therefore, to work as a team. In the area of

government, PDOIS' presidential choice shall not excercise monarchial powers

but would function as a chairperson of a team of cabinet members who are

experts in their respective areas. The decicion of the team shall always be

respected by all. PDOIS stands for a team approach to governance.



Furthermore, in relation between government and people, PDOIS stands for

the checking of government from below. Hence, there shall be Complaints and

Problems Solving Committees in villages, wards, work places, etc. to ensure

that there is justice everywhere. Village heads, leders of mosques and

churches, heads of human rights organizations and professional associations,

etc shall be human rights commissioners who shall have access to jails,

prisons, and to make enquires from authorities regarding all allegations of

human rights violations.



Finally, there shall be universal litracy and civic education to ensure

that all citizens are fully aware of how much money government takes from

them

to what use they are put as well as the whole mode of operation of the state.

In this way, the people would be able to distinguish a just government and an

unjust one, one that is representing the people properly and one that is

guilty

of misrepresentation.



If you are in support of such a programme, you may declare your wish to

be

a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.



PDOIS recognizes that no nation can survive in isolation. A country may

have a mature foriegn policy which will enable it to relate to all countries

in

the world on the basis of equality or it may operate acording to the

principle

that "my enemy's enemy is my friend" which was the cornerstone of the foreign

policy of the Cold War years. PDOIS recognizes that foreign policies lead to

international sabotage and gun boat diplomacy. PDOIS therefore intends to

pursue a mature foreign policy by first building a well managed economy run

by

an organized, highly motivated, fully aware and free people who do not

harbour

any hostile intententions against any people. In this way, it will earn the

respect and love of all peoples in the world and the recognition of all

pragmatic leders in the world.



If you support such a foreign policy you may register your desire to be

a

PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.



ON FOREIGNERS



Many Gambians are abroad and are subjected to the same uncertainties as

other foreigners are subjected to. This is why PDOIS intends to create a

situation in the Gambia which will be worthy for emulation elswhere. It is

PDOIS' intention to ensure that foreigners in the country are organized and

treated fairly.



It shall be a norm for citizens of each country to form an organisation

and elect a committee of representatives on democratic lines. The committee

shall be regestered with the state and shall be recognized. All citizens of a

particular country would be required to register with the committee if they

want to be resident in The Gambia. The recommendation of the committee for

residential permit shall be considered by the state. Each committee shall

take

up any complaint lodged by their nationals with state authorities. In this

way,

injustices against foreigners can be minimized.



THE TASK OF A PDOIS MEMBER



A PDOIS member must be fully informed of the party's programme,

principles

and methods of work; ensure the effective dissemination of party programmes

and

principles to the voters and mobilize their support;



- identify potential party members and volunteers to help in the

dessimination of party programmes and principles;



- keep abrest of the party's campaign strategy and ensure its effective

implementation; identify problems and issues which are ostacles to the

implementation of the party's campaign strategy and inform the proper

Campaign

Committee for action;



- identify candidates in a constituency who can best implement the

party's

programme when elected;



- liaise with the Campaign Committee in one's area;



- take initiative to do whatever is necessary to get the message across

to

the people.



A PDOIS member is a community oriented person. He or she must take

interest in everything that takes place in his or her community. He or she

shall be able to attend all activities people engage in his or her community,



such as burials as long as time permits.



A PDOIS member should be able to clarify issues for people and be

willing

to seek for more ideas if he or she finds himself or herself not adequately

prepared.



A PDOIS member should strive to persuade rather than impose his or her

views.



A PDOIS member shall not treat insult with insult or get angry at

opponents who refuse to understand; on the contrary, exchanging hostility

with

warmth and clear explanation may win opponents.



A PDOIS member should be convinced that representation is a service and

not a position of privilege; that election campaing is not a war between

rivals

for a golden fleece, but a time to enligthen people so that they can choose

their best representatives.



A PDOIS party member shall always strive to gain clearer ideas so that

one

can have conviction in clarifying issues and thus win the confidence of the

voter.



A PDOIS member should strive to work to his or her optimum irrespective

of

whether others are doing so or not.



A PDOIS member should see himself or herself equal to all other members

and should not compromise with anything that would harm the interest of the

people.



A PDOIS member must:

- give personal attention to all volunteers;

- show enthusism;

- try to make people active;

- develop a team spirit among volunteers; make them feel wanted,

encourage

a sense of belonging, mantain personal contact with voters, listen to their

difficulties and keep them motivated;



- identify consistent volunteers who prefer to be members.



PDOIS SUPPORT COMMITTEES



A group of volunteers or members abroad may establish PDOIS Support

Committees. The Support Committees may deciminate the programme and

principles

of the party to Gambians and other concerned persons abroad, mobilise

resouces,

motivate family members at home to become interested in PDOIS' programme and

principles and do what ever they deem fit to promote the interest of the

country.



PDOIS Support Committees are autonomous. Once formed the National

Campaign

Committee should be informed for documentation and endorsement.



Once this endorsement is made, the Committee shall develop its own

priority areas.



GUIDLINES



The PDOIS Support Committees should operate on democratic principles. In

electing officiers, due regard should be given clarity, sincerity, commitment

to the task and determination to get people involved.



A PDOIS VOLUNTEET/SUPPORTER



A PDOIS volunteer/supporter is a person is who is restricted by time

or other concerns from being able to play an active and consistent role in

party activities but willing to assist with one or two things at his or her

convenience.



A PDOIS volunteer/supporter does what one is willing and capable of

doing

at any given moment.



A volunteer should offer his or her services and be given specific

assignments which he or she can complete.



A volunteer /supporter must be asked to assess his or her situation

before accepting any responsinility.



A volunteer/supporter must not try to please any one.



A volunteer/supporter may keep the voters informed of the party's

programme, help in distribution of leaflets, cassettes, carry small errands,

etc.



NOW YOU MAY DECIDE:



1. I WANT TO BE A MEMBER



2. I WANT TO BE A VOLUNTEER

(Tick which ever you choose)



STATE FOLLOWING:

NAME

ADDRESS

VOTER CARD NO.

ADMINISTRATIVE AREA

SIGNATURE



Issued by

PDOIS' National Campaign Committee,

No. 1 Sambou Street,

Churchill Town,

P.O. box 2306,

Serre Kunda,

The Gambia,

Tel/Fax: 220- 393 177



............................................................................................





Momodou Camara

_______________________________________________

Momodou@inform-bbs.dk

or

mcamara@post3.tele.dk

URL

________________________________________________

--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:



**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 13:15:00 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,

This is amessage I send on Sunday, but only Abdou received it.

------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: Self <AMADEUS/FAMARAAS>

To:

Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up

Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 22:29:01



Hello Gambia-l,



It has been very silent from this end. I was away for 3 weeks in

July. One week organising a Gambian Week in Bergen, and two weeks

holidays in Sweden. Thanks to all of you for your contributions.

I am still trying to "catch up" with the postings send earlier. But I

decided that I cannot wait any further. I am sorry for my

commentaries on some of the issues which are now stale.



I would first like to get some assistance from the computer experts

concerning some postings which I cannot get fully on the screen, the

margins are too long. This is mainly Yaya's postings. Is there

anything I can do to be able to see the whole message on my screen?



Mafy took up a very important issue some time ago. I do not want to

bother you with this once more but, I do not think this issue was exhausted.

I remember, I once challenge the net on Jammeh (AFPRC) and tribalism

when Lang Konteh made such allegations, but their was no response. I

think people who relly believed that their is tribalism should give

us examples, so that we can give this issue a proper treatment rather than just

preculating. I know tribalism can explain a lot of phenomena, but we

should also watch out for what I refer to "trabal redctionism". In

almost all the cases of ethnic gencoide it the intellectuals who

mobolise such sentiments. We should not allow this in the Gambia. I

cannot see any sings of "Liberian situation" as it is refered to by

some members. There are no political or social movements mobilising

on tribal lines as far as I know. Enlighthen me!!



On the issue of expelling Tombong, I think it's very unfair. I hate all

kind of oppression, and wife beating is not an exception. I agree

with Moe Jallow that the discussion on this issue should take another

direction. It should not be focused on Tombong. I guess Tombong is

not the only Gambian doing this outdated and backward act. The

network should not be judging individuals. We should make an effort

to enlighthen our men to refrain from this barbaric act, and our

women not to accept it. This is "No Good Culture"



Concerning spying, this issue has ben discussed before. Even if

Tombing is expelled how do we if Sillah himself or any

"anti-Tombong"member is not giving prints of

the postings to the AFPRC. What do we really know about all the other

members? I think we should put this issue aside and go forward.



Those of you organising a movement to boycott the elections and isolate

the regime in The Gambia, remember that, boycotting will be done mainly

by the potential opponents of the AFPRC. I strongly agree with Morro,

Yaya (not Jammeh) and Addou.

People are talking about legitimacy. I think some of us are

still dreaming. Jawara's time is over and out. Who said that a

successful revolution is not legitimate? I think what people should

do is to encourage more organised opposition to Jammeh if they do not

like him, and try and get as many opposition parliamentarians into

the parliament if Jammeh ever win the elections.

If we encouragethe international community to isolate The Gambia,

Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel it. It is our brothers and

sisters in the street who feels it first. Jammeh and co. grew very

fat while the Tourist Boycott was on. It was mainly the hotel workers

and whose who earn their living through tourism who suffered together

with their families.

I personally will prefer that Jammeh and his boys never contested the

elections. I think, if I remember very well Jammeh said that their

mission was "house cleaning". For their name to go into history , the

most honourable thing to do should be "Not to Contest the

Election". I am even in for the idea that they sould be given

schlarships to go and study.



To Mr. Jawara and Islam, I think enough is said. Remenber The Gambia

is a secular state. We can still have religious discussions, but not on

those premises.

Thanks for your patience.

Shalom.



Famara.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:47:57 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Yaya Jammeh's new party

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l:



Reuters News courtesy of Afreenet:





Gambia's military ruler lunches political party



BANJUL, Aug 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's young military leader, Yahya Jammeh, who plans to contest

next month's presidential election as a civilian, has launched a new political party, urging the nation

to rally round him.



Jammeh, aged 31, who ousted elected president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994 accusing him of

corruption, told 40,000 jubilant supporters at a six-hour-long rally late on Monday that he had no

interest in politics but had the nation's interest at heart.



The Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies has, however, dismissed rules governing the

September 26 election as flawed, saying that they would allow the small West African country's

military leaders to strengthen their grip on power.



Captain Edward Singateh, vice-chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council

(AFPRC), introduced Jammeh to the crowd as leader of the new party -- the Alliance for Patriotic

Reorientation and Construction (APRC).



``I call all Gambians to work together for the development of the country. I urge them to be on the

look out for some hyenas who are still hungry for power and want to ruin the country,'' Jammeh

said, in an address mixing Wolof and Mandinka dialects.



``I came to power to set things straight and wipe out the bad deeds of the former regime and the

British.''



Gambia, which won independence from Britain in 1965 is a tiny country of just over a million people

surrounded by Senegal. It runs inland from the Atlantic along the river from which it takes its name.

It main income comes from groundnuts and tourism.



Singateh, who is also defence minister, said Jammeh enjoyed the support of the armed forces. ``We

urge him to continue the good work he has started,'' he said.



Jammeh paid tribute to France, Canada, Cuba, Taiwan, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Senegal, Nigeria

and Ghana for their support.



He says he does not plan to campaign for the September 26 elections from which the nation's main

political leaders and parties have been barred. Local Government Minister Captain Yankuba

Touray, a fellow member of the ruling military council, will, however, run a campaign by the new

party.



Two smaller parties have said they plan to put up candidates provided they can meet tough

registration conditions.



Prominent Gambian barrister Ousseynou Darboe has said he too plans to form a political party and

stand.



``I was contacted by a cross-section of the community from Banjul to up country and asked to

contest the presidential elections,'' the vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association said

on Friday.



A decree last Wednesday said anyone indulging in politics before campaigning officially starts on

September 9 would face a fine of one million dalasis ($102,000) or life imprisonment.



Candidates must gather 5,000 signatures from around the country by the September 5 registration

deadline.



Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on August 14, then announced

two days later that the country's three main parties would be excluded.



They banned all who served as ministers under Sir Dawda, head of state from independence until

1994, and excluded his People's Progressive Party, the National Convention Party and the Gambia

People's Party.



Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the corruption of the former government if

those responsible were allowed to resume political careers.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 09:27:03 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Signing off....

Message-ID: <



Beloved brothers and sisters:



I regret to announce that after Friday Aug.30,1996 I will not be able

to use this eMail address anymore. I am therefore asking Tony, Abdou,

Dr. Janneh or whoever is responsible to romove me from the list after

Friday, Aug.30. I intend to sign on again in January when I start

graduate work.

Thanks.

Pa-Mambuna.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:42:38 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE: Famara's Comments

Message-ID: <



Famara,



Perhaps you can explain the rationale why Foni has 5 constituencies (increase

from 3 to 5) with just over 14,000 inhabitants while, for example

Fulladu East have only ONE (1) with over 84,000 inhabitants. A whole

constituency was abolished in Badibou.



The fact that people like you and Manlafy Jarjou are blinded by these simple

facts only goes to prove my point. Even a neutral observer in the person of

Mats Danielson (A Swede) were able to realise our feelings.



I shall not comment further on this. Good luck with your thoughts.



Peace

Lang



READ ON !!!!!!!!





Dear everybody,



This is an introduction mail from Mats Danielsson, perhaps the first (?)

Swedish member of GAMBIA-L.





So how was the situation like in The Gambia, well both ways.



The visual signs of the AFPRC takeover, expressed as pompous monuments,

are remarkable and seem to have been risen in order to impose on people

a reminder of the military's total control of what is considered

important and what is not, with the Banjul arch as a good example.



The feeling I had was that people, when you talked to them personally,

were worried and confused, not knowing what to think about the current

situation. A common opinion was that there was in fact evidence of the

efficiency and straight-forwardness of the new regime, and that things

were "finally done where the former president Jawara failed".



Initially it seemed heroic, and I actually believe, or want to believe,

that the AFPRC's intentions were good. But power seems to have blinded

them, today following the handbook of depotism by paragraph; controlled

media, the ban of political parties, re-installing of death penalty etc

etc. And on top of it all, a general threating attitude as well as

tendencies towards tribalism, something that Gambia earlier has been

relatively, if not entirely, spared from.



The AFPRC also has the classic tool of a dictatorship; control of the

media, totally in charge of whatever the newly installed TV channel

offers, i.e. "The Chairman's Tour", "The Chairman talking to the

farmers" etc. To impress the farmers and win them over to their side,

the AFPRC use mostly big proverbs when talking to them.



Something else happened shortly before I left, Jammeh was insulting the

Jolas for working as watchmen etc when they should be up river farming.

And if they didn't go back to farming, the AFPRC would MAKE them go.

This is at least how I understood it, my Wolof is not the best...



But why is Jammeh, being a Jola himself, picking on his own tribe?

Well, maybe it's purely tactical, making it more accepted to go through

the whole scale of tribes later on...

Whatever, this is the start of making, or imposing, tribal differences,

and that is scary I think.

This statement seemed to have upset most people. Another issue was the

question of finances, from WHERE did the AFPRC get the money? Khadaffi?

Is it tax money from the Libanese?

If it is all based on loans, then how will our children ever be free?



When I spoke to people on these issues, it was remarkable how scared

they were to talk about it in public. They told me many times (as did my

wife) to keep my mouth shut "So those cars without number plates don't

come and take you away".



I am worried about the situation in the country, but at the same time I

have the feeling that the AFPRC want to avoid a development similar to

that of other African countries (Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi etc).



I have read many of your letters, and I can doubtlessly say that what

The Gambia needs is the spirit and knowledge of its sons and daughters

living abroad. I agree on what was said in one of those messages about

using the intellectual capacity of Gambians abroad. They are in

possession of the key to a future, true democracy in the country.





Best Of Greetings

Mats



Hi Gambia-l!

********************************************************

1.

The chieftaincy districts have been transformed into constituency

boundries and has brought inequalities in represantation among inhabitants

of various chieftaincy districts.

Below is a list of the constituencies, the projected inhibitants of each

constituency and a possible voter roll acording to the 1993 census.



Constituency Projected inhabitants Posible voter

roll

_______________ ____________________ ___________________





Kombo North 80,478 32,651

Kombo South 39,694 14,623

Kombo Central 56,094 21,521

Kombo East 21,028 8,618

Foni Brefet 8,529 3,286

Foni Bintang 11,397 4,611

Foni Kansala 7,748 3,364

Foni Bondali 4,594 1,582

Foni Jarol 5,355 2,056





Lower Nuimi 35,147 12,505

Upper Nuimi 21,552 6,983

Jokadou 14,874 5,226

Lower Badibou 14,391 5,479

Central Badibou 15,060 5,579

Upper Badibou 55,438 20,473



Jangjangbureh 2,813 1,199



Fuladou West 57,995 24,575



Fuladou East 84,327 33,990





One could see that Fuladou East with its 33,990 eligible votes being given

one seat in parliment where five Foni districts with a combined voting

strenght of 14,099 are given five seats. Jangjangbureh constituency has a

population of 2,813 while Fuladou east has a population of 84,327.



It was best to retain the previous constituencies and further devide the

growth

centers into more constituencies.

*****************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:54:48 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE: Famara's Comments

Message-ID: <







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 10:27:44 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

Dr Nyang has not been receiving email for the past 2 days. The

Howard mail server seems not to be working properly.

Secondly, can anyone tell me if the following message has been

posted on the list before ? There appears to be a problem with Momodou's

account.

Thanks for your help.

-Abdou.



On 27 Aug 1996, Momodou Camara wrote:



> Please don't misunderstand Dr. Sulayman Nyang for quoting this particular mail

>

> but it has become a habit that list memers send personal messages through

> this

> cyber Bantaba. I agree in the point he raised and I am sure there are many

> others

> who are also not interested in receiving private conversations which does not

>

> concern them.

>

> -----------------------------

> >

> >--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638

> >Content-ID: <

> >Content-type: text/plain

> >

> >TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG

> >

> >I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY

> >WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA;

> AND

> >AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR

> >TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.

> >THANK YOU

> >

> >HADDIJATOU SECKA

> >

> >YOU WROTE:

> >

> >--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638

> >Content-ID: <

> >Content-type: text/plain;

> >name="NYANG"

> >Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> >

> >Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)

> >Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDT

> >From:

> >Sender:

> >Reply-to:

> >To:

> >Mailing List)

> >=0D

> >

> >From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)

> >=0D

> >I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It

> >should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=

> >s

> >affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the

> >world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our

> >interest in circulating important information about the African region, i=

> >t

> >would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.

> >Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are

> >discussed critically and frankly.

> >=0D

> >On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:

> >=0D

> >> Hey Haddijatou,

> >> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite

> >> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I

> >> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni

> >> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like

> >> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of

> >> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers

> >> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we

> >> need to discuss this in detail. =

> >

> >> =

> >

> >> =

> >

> >> =

> >

> >> Keep it light

>

>

> -----------------------------

> Momodou Camara

> ____________________________

> momodou@inform-bbs.dk,internet

> or

> mcamara@post3.tele.dk,internet

> ____________________________

>

> --- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara

>

>

> **************************************

> Sent via Inform-BBS

> -Denmark's leading alternative network

> Information:

>

> **************************************

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 10:50:14 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Jammeh's new party.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Does anyone find something amiss in that Reuters report. No one

is supposed to campaign before Sept. 9th. Jammeh talking in front of

40,000 people looks to me like he is campaigning. Singateh introducing

Jammeh looks to me like the classical case of the army getting involved

in politics. Jammeh and his friends are starting to show their true

colors. These are a bunch of thugs who suddenly find themselves in

power. Their disregard for the law and constitutionality is increasingly

becoming apparent in their flagrant violation of the same "law" that they

themselves wrote.

Alhagie, from Nigeria, has a point when he says that The Gambia is

taking the Nigerian path. It seems almost certain that come December,

Jammeh will still be around. The sad part is that some other Lieutenant,

seeing the ease of subjugating The Gambian people, will also be plotting

yet another coup. The cycle of coup and countercoup has just begun.

May I be wrong.

-Abdou.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 12:29:24 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Signing off....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



On Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Pa-Mambuana wrote:



> Beloved brothers and sisters:

>

> I regret to announce that after Friday Aug.30,1996 I will not be able

> to use this eMail address anymore. I am therefore asking Tony, Abdou,

> Dr. Janneh or whoever is responsible to romove me from the list after

> Friday, Aug.30. I intend to sign on again in January when I start

> graduate work.

> Thanks.

> Pa-Mambuna.



Pa-Mambuna, I just want to say that you have contributed so much to the

discussions on the list. I hope that you will get connected back soon and

good luck on your adventures.



Thank you.



Moe S. Jallow

mjallow@st6000.sct.edu



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:00:10 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...

Message-ID: <



BABOUCARR SILLA:



You disagreed too soon with the Alhagie from Nigeria (by the way,

welcome, Alhagie). Alhagie comes with impeccable credentials . . .

an experience of nearly three decades(?) of military rule in Nigeria.

I'm sure lots of people felt great when Balewa was overthrown . . .

Well, I wish I would ask those same Nigerians "How you like it now?"

You spoke too soon Silla; you disagreed too soon . . .

Give us a couple of years; we will be as spectacularly brutal

and corrupt as the Nigeria of the Juntas . . .



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 27 Aug 96 09:40:09 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA13999; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 00:41:25 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma018346; Tue Aug 27 00:41:08 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23190;

Mon, 26 Aug 96 22:33:45 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19900;

Mon, 26 Aug 96 22:33:37 -0700

Received: from emout15.mail.aol.com (emout15.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.41]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id WAA28700 for <

Received: by emout15.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id BAA07271 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 01:33:31 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Alhaji Aminu Wali.....(Oga-Sir)

Nice to have you on board from the "Federal Republic of Nigeria"

I categorically disagree with you when you said "...Gambia is headed towards

the trend that Nigeria has taken all these years..." Even though I do not

agree with you, but I commend you for tapping Gambia as "the most peaceful

country in Africa, maybe even the world."

The reasons why I disagree with your analogy are as follows:

>>Gambia has never experienced a Biafra-like war,

>>Gambia does not have more millitary regimes than legitimate governments,

>>and election results have never been nullified in the Gambia after a winner

was declared; etc etc....so I do not see a reason for an analogy.

I ask you this question as a Nigerian and an honest student; how well does it

borther you to see the image of Nigeria and Nigerians being distorted every

minute throughout the world by Nigerians, from credit card fraud, drug

smuggling, student loan abuses etc, etc. You know what, it borthers me as

hell, and I know there is large number of rightous and hardworking Nigerians

all over the world, but the fact of the matter is that the stereotype is way

overwhelming!



Peace

Baboucarr H. Sillah



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 15:00:56 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Liberia / Disarmament

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/27/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202266

TITLE=LIBERIA / DISARMAMENT (L-ONLY)

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



/// EDS: THIS IS AN ALTERNATE TO AN EARLIER LONG REPORT, CR

2-202256, LIBERIA / DISARMAMENT BY JACKSON KANNEH ///



INTRO: LIBERIA'S MAIN FACTION LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR HAS PLEDGED

TO DEMOBILIZE THOUSANDS OF FIGHTERS OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS AND

RETRIEVE AND RETURN VEHICLES AND OTHER PROPERTY STOLEN DURING

WEEKS OF FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENT

PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.



TEXT: MR. TAYLOR SAYS THE FIRST 300 MEN WILL BE DISARMED WITHIN

14 DAYS. SOME THREE THOUSAND MILITIAMEN WILL BE DEMOBILIZED

DURING THE SAME PERIOD.



THE FACTION LEADER ALSO PROMISED TO RETRIEVE AND RETURN ALL

VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT STOLEN BY HIS FIGHTERS FROM INTERNATIONAL

ORGANIZATIONS DURING WEEKS OF FIGHTING AND LOOTING LAST APRIL.



THE UNITED NATIONS ALONE REPORTED LOSSES OF MORE THAN 350

VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT WORTH NEARLY NINE-MILLION DOLLARS.



MR. TAYLOR CALLED ON WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPERS AND MEMBERS OF THE

U-N OBSERVER MISSION IN LIBERIA TO MOVE INTO HIS CONTROLLED

TERRITORY TO COLLECT WEAPONS AND PROCESS DEMOBILIZED FIGHTERS.



BOTH MR. TAYLOR AND ALHAJI KROMAH, WHO LEADS A SPLINTER GROUP OF

THE UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT, HAVE OFFERED TO COMPLETELY DISARM

THEIR MILITIAS BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER, MONTHS AHEAD OF THE

TIMETABLE SET BY A NEWLY-REVISED PEACE PLAN. THE DEAL CALLS FOR

COMPLETE DISARMAMENT BY NEXT JANUARY AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

IN MAY OF 1997.



FACTION LEADERS FACE STIFF SANCTIONS IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITH

THE PEACE ACCORD, INCLUDING TRIAL BY A RWANDA- AND BOSNIA-STYLE

WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL, EXCLUSION FROM ELECTIONS AND A FREEZE ON

ASSETS HELD ABROAD.



// REST OPT //



MR. TAYLOR'S PLAN TO BEGIN DEMOBILIZATION AND DISARMAMENT BEGAN

SOON AFTER THE JULY SUMMIT MEETING OF WEST AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE

IN THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA. SINCE THEN, HE HAS GONE TO GREAT

LENGTHS TO NOT ONLY SHOW HIS WILLINGNESS TO COMPLY WITH THE

NEWLY REVISED PEACE DEAL, BUT TO OUT-DO THE OTHER FACTION LEADERS

BY BEING THE FIRST TO DO SO.



MR. TAYLOR HAS, FOR YEARS, BEEN SEEN NOT ONLY AS THE MAN WHO

STARTED THE WAR BUT ALSO THE OBSTACLE TO PEACE. PAST ATTEMPTS TO

END THE SIX YEAR CIVIL WAR WERE GIVEN LITTLE CHANCE OF SUCCESS

WITHOUT THE PARTICIPATION AND COOPERATION OF CHARLES TAYLOR.

OVER THE YEARS, MORE THAN ONE DOZEN PEACE DEALS HAVE FAILED --

AND MANY PEOPLE LAY THE BLAME, IN LARGE PART, ON MR. TAYLOR.



BUT AFTER YEARS OF TRYING UNSUCCESSFULLY TO CONQUER LIBERIA, THE

REBEL LEADER NOW BELIEVES HE HAS A GOOD CHANCE OF REALIZING HIS

DREAM OF BECOMING PRESIDENT THROUGH THE BALLOT BOX. SOME SAY HIS

EFFORTS TO GO BEYOND THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE LATEST PEACE DEAL IS

A SIGN HE FEARS SANCTIONS THAT WOULD CHARGE HIM WITH HUMAN RIGHTS

ABUSES AND DISQUALIFY HIM FROM RUNNING IN NEXT YEAR'S

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.



IT IS FOR THAT REASON MANY LIBERIANS BELIEVE THIS LATEST PEACE

DEAL WILL FINALLY END YEARS OF MISERY AND DESTRUCTION. BUT

OBSERVERS SAY IT ALSO RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHY WEST AFRICAN

LEADERS, WHO FOR YEARS HAVE BEEN PRE-OCCUPIED WITH THE LIBERIAN

CONFLICT, WAITED UNTIL NOW TO SHOW THE MORAL RESOLVE TO TAKE

TOUGH ACTION AGAINST LIBERIA'S REBELS. (SIGNED)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 15:01:15 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Burundi / Sanctions

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/27/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202270

TITLE=BURUNDI / SANCTIONS (L ONLY)

BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSON

DATELINE=BUJUMBURA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: PEOPLE IN BURUNDI ARE BEGINNING TO FEEL THE PRESSURE OF

SANCTIONS, WITH POWER CUTS AND LONG LINES FOR FUEL NOW A NORMAL

PART OF LIFE. CHRIS TOMLINSON REPORTS FROM BURUNDI'S CAPITAL,

BUJUMBURA.



TEXT: BURUNDI'S CAPITAL REMAINED WITHOUT ELECTRICITY FOR A

FOURTH DAY TUESDAY, AND FUEL LINES STRETCHED THROUGHOUT THE CITY

AS REBEL ATTACKS AND INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS BEGIN TO TAKE THEIR

TOLL.



HOSPITALS, MILITARY BASES, AND HOTELS ARE BURNING PRECIOUS DIESEL

FUEL TO RUN GENERATORS FOR ELECTRICAL POWER. GOVERNMENT

OFFICIALS SAY REBELS HAVE KNOCKED OUT FOUR PYLONS SUPPORTING HIGH

TENSION WIRES WHICH SUPPLY BUJUMBURA WITH ELECTRICITY FROM A

HYDRO-ELECTRIC DAM IN NORTHERN BURUNDI.



SIMILAR ATTACKS IN THE PAST HAVE LEFT BUJUMBURA WITHOUT POWER FOR

WEEKS. BUT SINCE NEIGHBORING NATIONS HAVE IMPOSED SANCTIONS ON

ALL TRADE WITH BURUNDI, THE SUPPLY OF FUEL FOR GENERATORS IS

STEADILY SHRINKING AND NOT BEING REPLACED.



MEANWHILE, HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICIALS REPORT THAT MORE THAN

ONE-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE FLED THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A MILITARY

OPERATION ON THE WESTERN OUTSKIRTS OF BUJUMBURA. A LOCAL

MILITARY COMMANDER SAID THE OPERATION WAS LAUNCHED TO FLUSH OUT

HUTU REBELS WHO HAVE BEEN ENFORCING AN EMBARGO ON TRANSPORTING

FOOD TO THE MOSTLY TUTSI CAPITAL.



HUTU OPPONENTS HAVE CALLED ON FARMERS TO PROTEST THE JULY 25TH

COUP BY NOT TAKING THEIR FOOD TO MARKET IN BUJUMBURA. THE

INTERNATIONAL EMBARGO ON BURUNDI WAS COMPLETED AUGUST NINTH, ALSO

TO PROTEST THE COUP.



THE SANCTIONS AGAINST BURUNDI WILL BE DISCUSSED AT A REGIONAL

COORDINATION MEETING ON AUGUST 31ST. U-N OFFICIALS HOPE TO

OBTAIN PERMISSION TO TRANSPORT HUMANITARIAN AID TO BURUNDI

UNHINDERED, AND BURUNDIANS HOPE REGIONAL LEADERS WILL RELAX THE

STRANGLEHOLD ON THEIR COUNTRY. (SIGNED)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello...,



Thank you Abdou, Moe and the rest of Gambia-l memebers who allowed me

to join the Gambia-l list. I have been reading some of the postings

and found



them somewhat interesting.



I am somehow reluctant to say that the discussions are going on

fairly well.

If all the list members can participate, maybe it will be even more

interesting.

Nevertheless, I would like to praise all those who put this list

together. This

certainly shows that we are moving forward in the right direction.



About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely

commenting

on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.

Sillah who appears

to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the

situation

in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit

of history of

Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.



Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military

seargeants, disaster

always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,

cities will

deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have

always

witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has

never been

the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of

food, land

and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people

are

competing for too few commodities.



Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.

They love to

execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent

obedience.

They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take

them seriously.

Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament

and nationalize

the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They

will then jail

hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then

establish a one-party

state.



My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have

handed over

power to the civilian government before but they were back before any

one could

celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly

defined, Rebels will

fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,

most African

countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate

seargeants

with guns.



There will be more on this.......



I thank you all.



Alhagie Aminu Wali













------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:52:16 CDT

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: Re: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambia

Message-ID: <



Ya Soffie,



I want to commend you for the work you are doing with the Gambia

Foundation Inc. It's quite impressive. I would like to help.

Can you give me a contact address/phone number at The Gambia

Foundation Inc. to send items of clothing to, not only for the victims

of the flood, but also for later references. Thanks!



N'Deye Marie



-------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie <

Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Iowa State University

Ames, IA 50011

(515) 294-3153



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:05:48 CDT

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: Re: Signing off....

Message-ID: <



Tony/Latjorr/Abdou...



Please remove my name from the list after Friday, August 30,1996. I

am moving to Ohio State -- Columbus to continue my graduate work. I

will sign on again sometime next month, once I get a new e-mail address.

Thanks.



N'Deye Marie





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:24:27 CDT

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: RE: Alhagie Amuni's comments

Message-ID: <



Alhagie Amuni,



I hate to say this, but I agree with you. The Gambia is headed in the

same direction that Nigeria and some of our other African countries

are in. The signs are all there. They say all good things come to an

end... The Gambia's era of peace is ending. Can we learn from Africa's

past mistakes and stop this obvious trend??? I don't know, but I hope so.





In peace,

N'Deye Marie



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 00:05:29 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-up

Message-ID: <199608280405.AAA08392@aspen>

Content-Type: text



Famara, There is no doubt that you've made some valuable points

although I am tempted to disagree with you on your comments about

legitimacy of jammeh and Co.

It would be flawed to refer to the july 22, 1994 event as a successful

revolution. While it may be a successful overthrow of an elected

government by a bunch of armed youngmen who only a few years ago at

the time of their recruitment swear to protect the constitution, it

does not deserve be called a revolution.







Malanding





> Hello Gambia-l,

> This is amessage I send on Sunday, but only Abdou received it.

> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

> From: Self <AMADEUS/FAMARAAS>

> To:

> Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up

> Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 22:29:01

>

> Hello Gambia-l,

>

> It has been very silent from this end. I was away for 3 weeks in

> July. One week organising a Gambian Week in Bergen, and two weeks

> holidays in Sweden. Thanks to all of you for your contributions.

> I am still trying to "catch up" with the postings send earlier. But I

> decided that I cannot wait any further. I am sorry for my

> commentaries on some of the issues which are now stale.

>

> I would first like to get some assistance from the computer experts

> concerning some postings which I cannot get fully on the screen, the

> margins are too long. This is mainly Yaya's postings. Is there

> anything I can do to be able to see the whole message on my screen?

>

> Mafy took up a very important issue some time ago. I do not want to

> bother you with this once more but, I do not think this issue was exhausted.

> I remember, I once challenge the net on Jammeh (AFPRC) and tribalism

> when Lang Konteh made such allegations, but their was no response. I

> think people who relly believed that their is tribalism should give

> us examples, so that we can give this issue a proper treatment rather than just

> preculating. I know tribalism can explain a lot of phenomena, but we

> should also watch out for what I refer to "trabal redctionism". In

> almost all the cases of ethnic gencoide it the intellectuals who

> mobolise such sentiments. We should not allow this in the Gambia. I

> cannot see any sings of "Liberian situation" as it is refered to by

> some members. There are no political or social movements mobilising

> on tribal lines as far as I know. Enlighthen me!!

>

> On the issue of expelling Tombong, I think it's very unfair. I hate all

> kind of oppression, and wife beating is not an exception. I agree

> with Moe Jallow that the discussion on this issue should take another

> direction. It should not be focused on Tombong. I guess Tombong is

> not the only Gambian doing this outdated and backward act. The

> network should not be judging individuals. We should make an effort

> to enlighthen our men to refrain from this barbaric act, and our

> women not to accept it. This is "No Good Culture"

>

> Concerning spying, this issue has ben discussed before. Even if

> Tombing is expelled how do we if Sillah himself or any

> "anti-Tombong"member is not giving prints of

> the postings to the AFPRC. What do we really know about all the other

> members? I think we should put this issue aside and go forward.

>

> Those of you organising a movement to boycott the elections and isolate

> the regime in The Gambia, remember that, boycotting will be done mainly

> by the potential opponents of the AFPRC. I strongly agree with Morro,

> Yaya (not Jammeh) and Addou.

> People are talking about legitimacy. I think some of us are

> still dreaming. Jawara's time is over and out. Who said that a

> successful revolution is not legitimate? I think what people should

> do is to encourage more organised opposition to Jammeh if they do not

> like him, and try and get as many opposition parliamentarians into

> the parliament if Jammeh ever win the elections.

> If we encouragethe international community to isolate The Gambia,

> Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel it. It is our brothers and

> sisters in the street who feels it first. Jammeh and co. grew very

> fat while the Tourist Boycott was on. It was mainly the hotel workers

> and whose who earn their living through tourism who suffered together

> with their families.

> I personally will prefer that Jammeh and his boys never contested the

> elections. I think, if I remember very well Jammeh said that their

> mission was "house cleaning". For their name to go into history , the

> most honourable thing to do should be "Not to Contest the

> Election". I am even in for the idea that they sould be given

> schlarships to go and study.

>

> To Mr. Jawara and Islam, I think enough is said. Remenber The Gambia

> is a secular state. We can still have religious discussions, but not on

> those premises.

> Thanks for your patience.

> Shalom.

>

> Famara.

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 00:06:27 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



On Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Aminu Wali wrote:



> Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military

> seargeants, disaster

> always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,

> cities will

> deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have

> always

> witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has

> never been

> the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of

> food, land

> and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people

> are

> competing for too few commodities.





Aminu....,



You've spoken well my friend. I think that the most remarkable aspect of

coups is their impact on the average citizen. Even though they are usually

staged in thename of economic reform and social justice, they seldom

accomplish either.

























































































Thanks.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: 28 Aug 1996 11:47:54 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: The right to vote

Message-ID: <



Gambians abroad will not be able to vote in the forthcoming presidential and

National Assembly elections.

In reply to a letter from a group of Gambians calling themselves 'Right To

Vote

campaign Group UK' published in FOROYAA issue of 8-15 August addressed to the



Chairman of the PIEC calling on the Commission to allow them the right to

vote,

FOROYAA gathered from the Commission that it will not be able to conduct

regestrationn abroad for the forthcoming presidential and National Assembly

elections.



Regards

Momodou Camara



--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara







**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:



**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 14:44:28 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: Re: TRUTH STINKS

Message-ID: <



Mr. Alhagie Aminu Wali,

May i take this opportunity to welcome you on board.

The fact of the matter is, truth stinks, especially to those who do not want

to refer to past events. In fact i will go on to say that the whole of WEST

AFRICA SUB-REGION is in a mess with only a few exceptions. Nigeria under

Abacha and before that Babanginda, Burkina Fasso under Campaore, Niger under

former military turn civilian, Chad, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea under Lansana

Conteh, Ghana under Rawlings, Liberia (Situation still not resolved), Sierra

Leone (Situation just resolved), Guinea Bissau and latterly Gambia on the

brink, heading in similar directions.

Its good we have people like you to tell us your experience. It takes time for

truth to sink in. There is a general attitude among many Gambians which is

worrying indeed; i.e "if it doesn't affect me directly its alright"

People talk about Revolution, i don't know where they get that word from. I

thought that is to do with ideological difference. The military in the Gambia

said they came in to wipe out corruption and bring in accountability and

transparency. I don't want to deal with corruption time will tell on that one.

However, where is accountability if a former AFPRC spokesman Ebou Jallow is

alledged to have absconded with $3 Million, money intended for oil and iris

potatoes. Where is transparency if that money comes from God. These are not my

words mind you.

Please continue to share your experience with us, the silent majority is with

you.

Bye

Lang





> About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely

> commenting

> on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.

> Sillah who appears

> to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the

> situation

> in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit

> of history of

> Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.

>

> Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military

> seargeants, disaster

> always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,

> cities will

> deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have

> always

> witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has

> never been

> the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of

> food, land

> and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people

> are

> competing for too few commodities.

>

> Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.

> They love to

> execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent

> obedience.

> They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take

> them seriously.

> Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament

> and nationalize

> the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They

> will then jail

> hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then

> establish a one-party

> state.

>

> My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have

> handed over

> power to the civilian government before but they were back before any

> one could

> celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly

> defined, Rebels will

> fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,

> most African

> countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate

> seargeants

> with guns.

>

> Alhagie Aminu Wali

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 09:54:18 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings,

First of all: thank you for including me on your list. I found

out about it after talking to Tony and Mamadou at the VAS party last

Saturday, and am very pleased to have connected with the Gambian community

in the area and to receive ongoing--if alarming--news from the Gambia. I

left the Gambia on Aug 16, right after the lifting of the ban on political

parties had been qualified by the new ban on "certain indiviuduals and

parties." The mood in Bakau was tense and worried, essentially I heard

exactly the same type of comments as did Mats in his report (by the way, I

am a Swedish citizen,too, so we have at least two Swedish members!) I

sensed a change in people's attitudes in just that brief month I was there

this summer (I was doing pre-dissertation research on women's health

issues--I am a graduate student at the UW), the hope that elections would

be timely, fair, and uneventful faded with every day.....

Again, thank you for including me. Ylva Hernlund



PS Has anyone seen any recent news item regarding the Cambodian heroin

shipment, addressed to the Gambian Department of Agriculture, which was

intercepted in Nouakchott? Everyone was talking about it when I left

Gambia...





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 13:19:35 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?

Message-ID: <



Aminu (Alhagie):



As I look at your outline of the chronology of events we should expect

from an African military government, I relaize, we (in the Gambia)

have advanced quite a bit down the list--Merrily, merrily . . . .



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 27 Aug 96 21:45:34 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA11981; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:46:02 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma011977; Tue Aug 27 21:45:42 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17364;

Tue, 27 Aug 96 19:36:06 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA26094;

Tue, 27 Aug 96 19:35:59 -0700

Received: from st6000.sct.edu ([168.28.176.249]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id TAA22670 for <

Received: by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA60824; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Hello...,



Thank you Abdou, Moe and the rest of Gambia-l memebers who allowed me

to join the Gambia-l list. I have been reading some of the postings

and found



them somewhat interesting.



I am somehow reluctant to say that the discussions are going on

fairly well.

If all the list members can participate, maybe it will be even more

interesting.

Nevertheless, I would like to praise all those who put this list

together. This

certainly shows that we are moving forward in the right direction.



About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely

commenting

on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.

Sillah who appears

to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the

situation

in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit

of history of

Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.



Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military

seargeants, disaster

always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,

cities will

deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have

always

witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has

never been

the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of

food, land

and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people

are

competing for too few commodities.



Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.

They love to

execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent

obedience.

They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take

them seriously.

Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament

and nationalize

the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They

will then jail

hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then

establish a one-party

state.



My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have

handed over

power to the civilian government before but they were back before any

one could

celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly

defined, Rebels will

fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,

most African

countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate

seargeants

with guns.



There will be more on this.......



I thank you all.



Alhagie Aminu Wali













------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 14:36:57 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l:



I guess we all know that Attorney & Vice President of The Gambia

Bar Association, Ousainou Darboe, is running for president.

A few basic facts:



1. Mr. Darboe should file his application with the Electoral

Commission, today, 28-8-96,



2. The party name should be United Democratic Party,



3. The party symbol should be the "Unity Handshake",



4. The party flag color is "Golden Yellow", and



5. The party motto is "Justice, peace, & Prosperity.





Now I know that some of us, ideally, prefer that the elections

were boycotted. But it seems that we do have a credible candidate,

be it all a disabled one (because of the AFPRC unfair restriction).



We should do all we can to empower our candidate and esnure victory on

September 26. There are three things one could do to help Mr. Darboe,

hypothetically.

1. Vote for him on September 26, 1996,

2. Go home and campaign for him, as soon as the ban is lifted

on Sept. 9, 1996, or/and

3. Make a financial contribution to his campaign.



It would seem that (3) three is the best option for most of us.

I that spirit, I believe that there will be several people raising

funds for Mr. Darboe. I hope that all of you around the world, can

form your own committees for this purpose and raise as much as possible

before Sept. 9. Mr. Darboe, I suspect, will need the money right

away.



Trust your best judgment. Mr. Darboe, is restrained from

communicating with fellow Gambians for fear that this may be construed

as engaging in "campaigning." Thus, again, we must use our best

judgment and raise funds as appropriate. Persons who have taken

the initiative individually, as well as by committee, can contact me

at 612-870-7629. When the Sept. 9, deadline approaches, we will

make arrangements to get the funds to The Gambia. Preferrably,

contributions should be in the form of checks/cheques $100-200

made out to "The United Democratic Party."





Morro.

(Sorry for any typos . . . In a hurry.)



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 22:33:30 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: RE: Famara's Comments

Message-ID: <



Lang,



Thanks for your reply, but if I remembered well it was the old

chieftaincies which are now converted to constituencies. If this is

the case, then I don't think Foni is the only area with an advantage.

I personally believe that constituencies should not be divided

according to established borders. These borders were established at a

time in history. The number of potential voters should also be taken

into consideration. I wasn't aware of the Baddibu case, can you tell

me why?

My point is not to justify the constituencies in Foni (by the way am

not from Foni, for the records), what am interested in is to talk of

the real problem, which is what are the prerequisites for dividing

the country into constituencies? I think the discussion should be at

this level and not on Fonis and Jammeh. If Jammeh is telling the

people in the Fonis not to give their votes to other candidates

because they belong to other tribes, then I don't think Jammeh can

never be a president, because the Jola are a minority tribe in the

Gambia, as far as I know.

Since you said that you will not comment any further on the issue I

will stop bordering the group with the issue.



Shalom,



Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 17:13:44 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: G. National Troupe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



The Gambia National Troupe will be performing at Knoxville's World's

Fair Site and P.S.T.C. College on Friday, Sept. 6. Everyone on the

list is invited to attend the program.



I have been told that I am a "wonderful" host, so just come to town

and I'll take care of you.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 18:26:51 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96H28061.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 19:09:24 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Yahya N. Darboe - New member..

Message-ID: <



My name is Yahya N. Darboe. I live in Seattle, WA. I work in the computer

industry up here. I have been interested in joining this list for a while

now but never really had the opportunity to until now. I am really happy to

be able to exchange information and ideas with such a diversed range of

people.



One thing that I would like to suggest is for members to try to shorten their

messages as much as possible. Just try to get to the point without too much

verbose. For me when I see a very long message I just read the first

paragraph to get a sense of it and decide whether to read the rest or not. I

have to say for the most part, I do not read the rest.



Overall, the dialogue within the membership is quite healthy.



Thanks to all.

Yahya N. Darboe



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 19:22:00 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Gambia News from Reuters...

Message-ID: <



Something that might interest the group:



BANJUL, Aug 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Captain Yahya Jammeh has

signed decrees creating a navy and a national guard, an official statement

said on Tuesday.



It said the new forces would replace the army's marine unit and the

former national gendarmerie which merged with the army after Jammeh's 1994

coup.



The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies says the

800-strong Gambia National Army has a marine unit strength of about 70, with

four inshore patrol boats.



The army of the small West African country of just over one million

people was trained by Nigerian military advisors until Jammeh sent them home

after the coup.

END OF ARTICLE

******************************************************************************

********************

Another attempt by the military to entrench themselves in the Gambian

political scene.

Yahya N.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 18:36:48 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hullo Fellas,

Once again I wanna welcome our newest members especially our colleague

from Nigeria who have already ignited another important debate on the

list.

I wanna briefly offer my comments. Clearly the virus of militarism

and its associted problems have been infused into The Gambia in the

wake of the military coup in July, 1994. The dangers of our

nation slipping into that seemingly abyss hole that our neighbors (e.g

Nigeria) have found them shelves is frightening but apparent reality.

But let us stop and ask our shelves whether this doom and gloom attitude

is going to resolve our problems. Let us be reminded of the

self-fulfilling prophecy and that if we beging to think that the

situation in the Gambia is hopeless, we are likely to do

absolutely nothing. Then of course we join the ranks of some of those

in the international community who have written out our continent

and are already labeling it the dark continent.

Friends, things are not that bad yet and we should instill in our shelves

the resolve and hope of restoring to our nation once again tranquility

and growth. Ghana has experienced many coups just like Nigeria, but if

Ghana can do it, we can do it. Let us stop the cynicism and pessimism.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 21:53:39 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .

Message-ID: <



hello Morro



Firstly, I want to take this opportunity to welcome you back aboard and to

bury the past differences. Now we have a common goal, to help get Lawer

Darboe elected and show the A(F)PRC the exit back to the barracks.



Thanks for the information about layer Darboe or should i say candidate

Darboe's party. I am very excited about the prospects and I believe very

strongly that if the voting is carried out faily he will be the second

president of The Gambia. I live in the Seattle area and I have been

drumming up support for Darboe. Now that it is confirmed that he has infact

formed a party and will be contesting the election, we need to give him all

the support we can. In our case item three (3) on your list is the most

feasible route that we can and should take. I will be contacting friends

around here to raise funds and what we will probably do is to make a lump sum

remmitance from our area here. So it will be helpful if we can get the bank

name, account number and routing number for an electronic transfer.



Peases keep us informed and we will do likewise.



Thank you



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:10:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Two more candidates to contest Gambia [ 45] Reuter / Pap Saine

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Two more candidates to contest Gambia presidency

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 45

Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 3:00:25 PDT

Expires: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 3:00:25 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: GAMBIA

Threadword: gambia

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 398/0; Id: a0555; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-29-N.A; Ver: 1/0

Approved:





BANJUL, Aug 29 (Reuter) - Two more candidates have announced

plans to run against Gambia's military leader Captain Yahya

Jammeh in presidential elections next month, bringing the total

number of candidates to five.

Jammeh, who took power in a coup in July 1994, has banned

the three main political parties from contesting the elections

and excluded anyone who served as a minister under ousted

president Sir Dawda Jawara.

The small People's Democratic Organisation for Independence

and Socialism said Sidia Jatta would be the party's candidate.

Jatta, 51, polled 5.6 percent in presidential elections in 1992

won by Jawara.

Another contender, Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post at

a hotel in Serekunda, said he planned to form a political party

and run for the presidency.

``I am contesting to salvage the economic situation of the

country, the rising unemployment,'' he told reporters. ``I have

no plans to form an alliance with deadwood politicians.''

Tourism suffered after Jammeh's coup when several European

countries advised their citizens against travelling to Gambia.

Jammeh plans to contest the September 26 presidential

election as a civilian and has launched a political party, the

Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC),

linked to his Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

So far Jammeh's main declared opponent is prominent

barrister Ousainou Darboe. Lamin Bojang, leader of the small

People's Democratic Party, also plans to run.

The Commonwealth said last week rules for the presidential

elections and for parliamentary polls in December were obviously

flawed and would allow the military leaders to strengthen their

grip on power.

The pro-Jammeh July 22 Movement described the criticism as

insulting and damaging to the democratic process.

Jammeh lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on

August 14, then announced two days later that the country's

three main parties would be excluded.

The ban covers all who served as ministers under Jawara,

head of state from independence in 1965 until 1994, and excludes

Jawara's People's Progressive Party, the National Convention

Party and the Gambia People's Party.

Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the

corruption of the former government if those responsible were

allowed to resume political careers.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:20:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, Burundi defends military regime to hos [ 60] Reuter / Evelyn Leop

Message-ID: <



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: O:4.0H;

Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.organizations.un

Subject: Burundi defends military regime to hostile UN

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Reuters

Message-ID: <

Lines: 60

Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 13:50:16 PDT

Expires: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 13:50:16 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: BURUNDI-UN

Threadword: burundi

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 556/0; Id: a1890; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-28-N.A; Ver: 1/0

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.eastern:3172 clari.world.organizations.un:4422





UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Burundi's ambassador Wednesday

lashed out at economic sanctions imposed by African states and

said any thought of an arms embargo would be a windfall for

guerrillas fighting his army-run government.

In a lengthy debate on Burundi before the U.N. Security

Council, Ambassador Nsanze Terence said the new military

government took over to stabilize the country and wanted

negotiations under former Tanzanian President Julius Nyrere.

Nearly every African member who spoke, as well as most

Security Council members, however, were unsympathetic towards

the government of President Pierre Buyoya, an army major put in

power in a July coup by the Tutsi-run military, which is locked

in a guerrilla war with the majority Hutus.

``These (African) brothers should have been the first to

bind the wounds of Burundi,'' Terence said of the economic

embargo. ``Quite the contrary, Burundi has seen economic war

declared against it by fellow African people ... a gratuitous

immolation of the people of Burundi.''

He said his government had just asked U.N. human rights

monitors to increase their numbers in Burundi in an effort ``to

put an end to this vicious circle of violence.'' More than

150,000 people have been killed in violence between the minority

Tutsis and the majority Hutus since 1993.

Botswana's envoy, Mothusi Nkgowe, said coups should be

relegated ``to the dump heap of history'' as there could be no

justification for the overthrow of a legitimate government.

Chile has proposed a resolution, still under discussion,

that would impose an immediate arms embargo on Burundi and call

for negotiations. The draft suggests further sanctions against

those who impede a political solution.

Among the council's five permanent members, Russia and the

United States appeared to support most elements of the Chilean

proposal, while Britain, France and China were cautious.

Terence, a Tutsi, said any arms embargo would leave the army

unable to defend itself against Hutu guerrillas and leave the

population exposed to ``armed terroritsts.''

But Chilean Ambassador Juan Somavia said: ``Every weapon

that reached Burundi is a weapon aimed mainly at killing an

unarmed civilian. We must not send a signal different from the

African leaders themselves. Inaction is becoming the worst

possible course of action.''

Burundi's parliament has been suspended and political

parties are banned but Terence told reporters Buyoya would

reconvene a new type of national assembly in October.

The United States said the coup leaders had taken no steps

to restore democracy and indiscriminate killings continued.

Ambassador Karl Inderfurth said the new government should have

''unconditional'' negotiations with all parties inside and

outside of the country.

He said Washington strongly supported the economic sanctions

imposed already and if these did not work the council would

consider ``an arms embargo or targeted sanctions against faction

leaders.''

But he said the international community had to be prepared

for the worst and avoid a replay of the horrors in neighboring

Rwanda, where widespread genocide broke out against the Tutsis

two years ago. He again said the United Nations should draw up

contingency plans for a rapid humanitarian intervention.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:10:35 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



In view of the growing support for some kind of challenge to Jammeh's

candidacy (especially since Darboe threw in his hat), it may be prudent

for us to reconsider the boycott campaign. We have a common cause; and

the manner in which to respond to Jammeh's dictatorship should not divide

us.



Therefore, I will be calling and encouraging my friends/partners to make

contributions to Darboe (or any other candidate) as soon as possible. I

hope that I am wrong, but nothing about the elections would come anywhere

near FAIRPLAY. Perhaps after the upcoming fraudulent elections, you will join

us in a direct action campaign. For now, let's help the declared candidates.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 23:45:27 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Road Ahead?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



First, welcome to the new members. We await your fruitful and regular

contributions to the List. That is the way forward.



I sent some news on the Gambia to the List some days ago. Certain

parts captivated my attention, viz.: Edward Singhateh's affirmation

that the army is behind Yahya's candidacy; Yahya's comment that the

Local Governtment Minister, not he, will spearhead his campaign.

I tied these to Lawyer Darbo's claim that some traditional rulers in

the provinces are already campaigning for Yahya. What do we learn

from these? Perhaps I am reading too much into the otherwise

innocent remarks. Maybe my reasoning is faulty. But if these are

not the case, I can see a return to the tricks of the former

politicians. Intimidation of Chiefs and Alkalos to pay their

allegiance to the status quo with the tacit, implied threat of

dismissal for acting contrary to the `norm'. This, to my humble mind,

explains why the Local Government minister will head Yahya's campaign.

Edward's comment as quoted by Reuters sounds `unconstitutional'. Their

own constitution(and now ours) which proscribes the security forces

from politics is by implication flouted.



I must reiterate that the die is already cast; election results

announced; Yahya AJJ Jammeh the declared winner. Soldiers who do not

want to mix in politics and neither wanted to be messed up by it do

not contest election after `redeeming' their people. Cases in point:

Sierra Leone and Mali. Those who intend to turn themselves into despots

under the guise of becoming `civilian' always run for office: Ghana,

Niger etc. The examples for either types of `revolutionaries' are

overwhelming and completely distinct. Yahya belongs to the latter. He

cannot lose the election for then his livelihood will vanish, neither

a soldier nor a president. If I were him I cannot afford to miss both.

But he is even smarter, choosing the more lucrative that still provides

the security a soldier can get(President of The Gambai--wow).



Let us support our various candidates. They seem to provide some

illuminating light in our uncertain tunnel. I am not a cynic, neither

a skeptic. I am trying to be realistic and rational. All is not lost,

for who will be more surprised than people like me when Jammeh truly

concedes defeat to any of the other contestants. But that is not

impossible. They say elephants might fly!



Now the big question, will Jammeh muster enough courage and say I have

lost the election when he really does? Over to Gambia-l.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 09:05:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded posting of Dr Nyang

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Everybody,



This is a forwarded message of Dr Sulayman Nyang's last posting to the

list, and as happened to the previous ones, it bounced of as an error

message. I have discussed this problem with Abdou and we have noticed that

the problem is emanating from his end. His server at Howard is generating

a different email address for him everytime he posts on the list thus not

being recognized by Gambia-l and consequently rejects it. Infact, this is

the fourth different address coming from that end. I have added the

previous three addresses to the list but still could not the deliver any

messages to them as they were sent by to me. As I understand, Howard

University has an unreliable server which is becoming quite apparent,

in light of the fact that other members of the list are posting and

receiving their mails from the list without any problems. At this time,

until things are fixed at their end, there is not much Abdou and myself

can do about it. I am not sure whether Dr Nyang is still receiving his

mails from the list along with Dr Mbye Cham who is also at Howard.

Can the folks in Washington DC please relay this message to Dr

Nyang. We are trying our best but not yet successful.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









This is to welcome our Nigerian neighbor to the Gambia 1.Although many

of us are not living in the Gambia and some of us have adopted other

homelands, we still care about what happens in the Gambia and the West

African region.The Nigerians have a lot to share with their Gambian

neighbors. Military dictatorship has hijacked the freedom movement in that

country. More than half of the period of independence is now identified

with miilitary rule in that most populous state in the continent. One out

of every four African and one out of every seven black in the planet is

Nigerian.It is definitely a sad commentary that the "Great Black Hope" is

nowhere to be seen in the frontline of democratic construction of African

civil societies.Gambians who at one time prided themselves as custodians

of a democratic political system have allowed their country to decay

politically and the budding

democratic experiment nipped in the

bud by corrupt elements working within thVe old regime and the adventurous







------------------------------

Topics covered in this issue include:1) Heavy Rains Flood URD.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)2) Presidential candidate:Darboeby SillahB@aol.com 3) house-cleaningby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 4) New Memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 5) Re: Interested in Joining!!! (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 6) Re: Friendly Subscription!!! (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 7) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 8) Nigeria's National Soccer Coach resigns (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu 9) Three new membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 10) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)by ndarboe@olemiss.edu 11) Ethiopia / Floodby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 12) Liberia / Ceasefireby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 13) France / Immigrantsby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 14) Kenya / Childrenby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 15) A home page for the emancipation of Zaireby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)16) emberby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)17) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)by Alias431@aol.com 18) Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...by SillahB@aol.com 19) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)20) Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambiaby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)21) Fw: re: heavy rains flood urdby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)22) Fw: Re: Heavy Rains Flood URD.by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)23) PDOIS campaign programmeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)24) (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-upby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 25) Re: Yaya Jammeh's new partyby binta@iuj.ac.jp 26) Signing off....by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 27) RE: Famara's Commentsby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 28) RE: Famara's Commentsby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 29) Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 30) Jammeh's new party.by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 31) Re: Signing off....by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)32) Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 33) Liberia / Disarmamentby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 34) Burundi / Sanctionsby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 35) Where is Gambia HEADED?by awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)36) Re: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The Gambiaby "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu 37) Re: Signing off....by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu 38) RE: Alhagie Amuni's commentsby "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu 39) Re: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-upby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 40) Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)41) The right to voteby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)42) Re: TRUTH STINKSby L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk 43) introductionby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 44) Where is Gambia HEADED?by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 45) Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 46) RE: Famara's Commentsby "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 47) G. National Troupeby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 48) 96H28061.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 49) Yahya N. Darboe - New member..by YAHYAD@aol.com 50) Gambia News from Reuters...by YAHYAD@aol.com 51) Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 52) Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .by SBojang@aol.com 53) cnet clip, Two more candidates to contest Gambia [ 45] Reuter / Pap Saineby at137@columbia.edu 54) cnet clip, Burundi defends military regime to hos [ 60] Reuter / Evelyn Leopby at137@columbia.edu 55) Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 56) Re: The Road Ahead?by binta@iuj.ac.jp 57) Forwarded posting of Dr Nyangby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 58) fwd messageby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 59) France / Immigrantsby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 60) UD Platform . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 61) Introduction of Brotherby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 62) Re: Introduction of Brotherby ndarboe@olemiss.edu 63) Re: UD Platform . . .by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 64) One Last Thing.....by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 65) THE UDP PLATFORM . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 66) One Last Thing.....by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 67) Raising Funds For U.D.P.by ndarboe@olemiss.edu 68) ZIMBABWE STRIKEby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 69) GAMBIA POLITICSby "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 70) Re: One Last Thing.....by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 71) Re: One Last Thing.....by binta@iuj.ac.jp 72) Re: THE UDP PLATFORM or what?. . .by binta@iuj.ac.jp 73) Re: New Member (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Aug 96 19:55:49 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related issues Mailing list)Subject: Heavy Rains Flood URD.Message-ID: < M.082596.215549.84@ftp.cdrom.com This article is from the point newspaper issue dated 15th. August 1996.Heavy Rains Flood URD Chamoi Bridge AffectedHeavy rains have caused great floods which have swept about 10 houses and badlyaffected about 246 inhabitants who were rendered homeless recently in Basse andenvirons.The two-hour downpour of rain created the greatest panic since there was a period ofdry spell since the commenencement of the rains. The areas affected were BasseSantasu where seven houses collapsed, Kabakama which lost two houses and foodstuff.InMansajang Kunda a child of seven years was swept by the flood and later found atAngal Futa, where nine houses were affected.The newly constructed Chamoi Bridge was again affected,other bridges affected by thefloods are Kumbija, Kuju Kuju Badu bridge which halted the flow of traffic at theSandugu Bolong into Bassending. The Fang Dema`s farmland in Dampha Kunda was alsoeroded.Meanwhile the General Manager of S.K.Jaiteh Enterprises Mr. Salifu K.Jaitehrecently responded to an appeal by the Gambia Red Cross Society and donated the floodvictims at Basse with six bales of shoes and household materials amounting toD4.600.00----(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 21:24:55 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Presidential candidate:DarboeMessage-ID: < 960825212454_465243493@emout15.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694Content-ID: < 0_530_841022694@emout15.mail.aol.com.148482 Content-type: text/plainLawyer Darboe has made it official....he willrun!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694Content-ID: < 0_530_841022694@emout15.mail.aol.com.148483 Content-type: text/plain;name="DARBOE.TXT"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Aug 24 (Reuter) - Prominent Gambian barrister Ousseynou Dar=boehas said he plans to form a political party and run against military rule=Captain Yahya Jammeh in next month's presidential election. ==0DJammeh has banned the three main political parties but two smallerparties have said they plan to put up candidates provided they can meet t=oughregistration conditions. ==0D``I was contacted by a cross-section of the community from Banjul toup-country and asked to contest the presidential elections,'' Darboe,vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association, said on Friday. ==0DHe said he would submit his application to the electoral commission n=extweek. ==0DDarboe said he intended to protest to the minister of local governmen=about public figures such as traditional chiefs who were already campaign=ingon behalf of Jammeh. ==0DA decree published last Wednesday said anyone involved in politics be=forecampaigning officially starts on September 9 would face a fine of one mil=liondalasis ($100,000) or life imprisonment. ==0DJammeh has said he will stand as a civilian candidate in the Septembe=r 26election but will not campaign as he does not want to get involved inpolitics. ==0DCandidates must gather 5,000 signatures from around the country by th=September 5 registration deadline. ==0DThe Commonwealth said on Tuesday the election rules were flawed and w=ouldallow the small West African country's military leaders to strengthen the=irgrip on power. ==0DThe Commonwealth last year suspended the membership of army-ruledNigeria. ==0DGambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all political activ=ityon August 14, then announced two days later that the country's three main=parties would be excluded. ==0DThey banned anyone who had served as a minister under ousted presiden=Sir Dawda Jawara, head of state from independence from Britain in 1965 un=til1994, and excluded Jawara's People's Progressive Party, the NationalConvention Party of Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, and Hassan Musa Camara's Gamb=iaPeople's Party. ==0D08:49 08-24-96=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.530.emout15.mail.aol.com.841022694--------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:42:52 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: house-cleaningMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960826113434.26277C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I am sorry that I was not able to attend to some of thehouse-cleaning chores during the weekend. I had travelled.Alhagie Aminu Wali will be added. I will also forward somemessage that were rejected during the weekend.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 08:47:26 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960826084530.30824E-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAs requested Alhagie Aminu Wali from Nigeria has been added to Gambia-l.Welcome Alhagie.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:48:25 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960826114736.26277G-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-l,My name is Alhagie Aminu Wali and I'm originally from Nigeria.I realize tha Gambia is headed towards the trend that Nigeria hastaken all these years...Inefficient Military Rule. I feel sorry forwhat used to be one of the most peaceful countries in Africa, maybeeven the world.I would like to take this opportunity to ask membership of gambia-l.Even though I'm from a different country, I feel that we areexperiencing basically the same problems.Thank you.Alhagie Aminu WaliBy the way, I was recommended to the list by my good friend MoeJallow of Atlanta, Ga.------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:51:13 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Friendly Subscription!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960826115027.26277I-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu.)I support the inclusion of friends of Gambians or persons of Gambiandescent in this evergrowing list of subscribers. One suggestion I wouldlike the members of the Gambia network to think about is that prospectivesubscribers who are nationals of other countries should promise to postnews and bits and pieces of information from their local press that arerelated either to the Gambia or the West African region.I believe we canbenefit immeasurably from the editorials of some of the papers andmagazines from various African countries.The contributions of persons inEurope,Japan and the Middle East could also be very useful.On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, Modou Jallow wrote:> > Hello Abdou and other list members...,> >> > I was wondering if it would be acceptable by gambia-l community to> > subscribe a friend of mine to the list. He is from Nigeria but resides> > here in Atlanta and we go to the same school - Southern Polythecnic State> > University (formally Southern College of Technology).> >> > He is very interested in participating in the discussions about gambia and> > other African countries, including Nigerian Issues.> >> > If it is O.k with list members, please add him to the list.> >> > His name is Alhagie Aminu Wali (a.k.a Amin) and his e-mail address is:> > awali@st6000.sct.edu > >> > Thanks a lot!> >> > Regards,> >> > Moe S. Jallow> > Product Support Engineer> > Hayes MicroComputer> > Norcross, GA 30092> >> > ______________________________________________________________________________> >> > mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > >> > _____________________________________________________________________________> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:52:26 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960826115130.26277J-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. Itshould therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on mattersaffecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in theworld.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to ourinterest in circulating important information about the African region, itwould be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters arediscussed critically and frankly.On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:> Hey Haddijatou,> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we> need to discuss this in detail.> Keep it light------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 10:58:44 CDTFrom: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Nigeria's National Soccer Coach resigns (fwd)Message-ID: < 9608261558.AA22899@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu - ------- Forwarded MessageTo: africans@iastate.edu Subject: Nigeria's National Soccer coach resignsDate: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 20:09:10 CDTFrom: Moses M Siambi < musa@iastate.edu > 25 Aug 96 - Sports-Nigeria-Soccer> Nigeria's National Soccer Coach Resigns> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria's Dutch soccer coach, Johannes> Bonfrere, has resigned.> "I am tired of fighting," he said.> He led the country's under-23 squad to beat Brazil and clinch the> gold medal in the Atlanta Olympic Soccer event. This was the first> time an African team had done so.> Speaking from his home in the Netherlands, Bonfrere shocked> Nigerians with his announcement Saturday in a telephone hook-up with> Nigerian television's live programme, Mastersports.> "I have sent my letter of resignation together with the bank papers> of the 25,000 dollars I was accused of stealing," he said.> His resignation was the climax of a game of hide and seek between> him and the Nigerian Football Association. He said he had written to> the association informing it of his decision not to return.> He claimed the association had treated him badly and that he would> not reverse his decision to quit the 7,500-U.S.-dollar a month job.> However, soccer analysts believe that behind the scenes> negotiations, at the highest level, might make Bonfrere change his> mind.> Bonfrere said his quit decision was supported by the U-23 squad. He> expressed gratitude to Nigeria's military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha,> who had publicly announced a 1.5 million naira (about 145,000 us> dollars) reward for Bonfrere for steering the team to the Olympiad> victory.> "I thank the head of state, General Sani Abacha; Chief of General> Staff, General Oladipo Diya and Nigerians for their great support,"> he said.> The football association and Bonfrere have been at loggerheads since> January following allegations of misappropriation of 10,000 dollars> meant for accommodation of the national team in Kenya before the> African Nations Cup staged in South Africa.> Nigeria decided at the last minute to boycott the nations cup.> Another bone of contention was the 25,000 dollars handed him to> prepare the soccer squad for the Centennial Olympic Games in> Atlanta. The association alleged Bonfrere stole the money, an> accusation he denied.> At the end of the Olympiad, Bonfrere left for the Netherlands,> protesting the "shoddy treatment" he said he received at the hands> of Nigerian officials. His absence from the celebrations that> followed the country's Olympic success has attracted much comment.> Besides monetary rewards announced by the Nigerian leader for the> Olympic squad and its officials, a national honour, Member of the> Order of Niger, was conferred on Bonfrere for bringing Nigeria the> Olympic soccer gold.> --------------------------------------------------------------------- - - --Matunda Nyanchama, Ph.D Nsemia Information Technologies Ltd., Box#23, 463 Platts Lane 62423, Nairobi, Kenya. Telefax: 254-2-242479London Ontario N6G 3H2 nsemia@africaonline.co.ke (in Nairobi)Canada. Fax: 519-438-9742 matunda@csd.uwo.ca - - ------- End of Forwarded Message- ------- End of Forwarded Message------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 09:03:03 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Three new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960826085520.20299A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThree additional new members have been added to Gambia-l. They are thefollowing: Amie Joof, Ylva Hernlund who just returned from The Gambia andYaya Darboe of Seattle. Yaya Darboe is a brother of Numumkunda Darboe whowas enrolled last week. The list will be looking forward to theirintroductions.Welcome on board, Amie, Ylva and Yaya.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 12:08:54 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Thank you very much Dr. Nyang for addressing such an important agenda. Istrongly agree with you that personal messages shoult not be sent throughthe List serve. May be some of the authors do not know that if use thereply command to reply to a message form the organization everybodyreceives it. Please send messages directly to the e-mail addresses of thereceivers.Numukunda Darboe------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:47:33 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ethiopia / FloodMessage-ID: < 26AUG96.17056089.0054.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=8/26/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-202199TITLE=ETHIOPIA FLOODS (S)BYLINE=SCOTT STEARNSDATELINE=NAIROBICONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: FLOODING HAS DRIVEN THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE FROM THEIR HOMESSOUTHEAST OF THE ETHIOPIAN CAPITAL. V-O-A EAST AFRICACORRESPONDENT SCOTT STEARNS REPORTS HEAVY RAINS HAVE ALREADYDESTROYED CROPS.TEXT: ETHIOPIAN RADIO SAYS NEARLY 25-THOUSAND PEOPLE AREHOMELESS AFTER FLOODWATERS SWEPT THROUGH THE TOWN OF WANJI ABOUT100 KILOMETERS FROM ADDIS ABABA.WATER RELEASED FROM A DAM AT THE KOKA HYDROELECTRIC FACILITYBURST THROUGH THREE DIKES AND FLOODED A LARGE AREA. THE PRIMEMINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS WANJI, MATAHARA, AND AMIBARA HAVE BEENMOST AFFECTED.THE AWASH RIVER HAS ALREADY FLOODED MORE THAN TWO-THOUSANDHECTARES OF SUGAR CANE ALONG WITH THE HOMES OF THOUSANDS OFPLANTATION WORKERS. HEAVY RAINS HAVE CHANGED THE RIVER'S COURSEDESTROYING CROPS, ROADS, AND DRINKING WATER WELLS.TEMPORARY SHELTERS ARE IN PLACE WITH FOOD, BLANKETS AND MEDICINEFOR AS MANY AS 150-THOUSAND PEOPLE.ETHIOPIA'S NATIONAL WEATHER CENTER SAYS RAINFALL IN THE AREA HASBEEN THE HEAVIEST IN 20 YEARS. MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED OVER THENEXT MONTH. (SIGNED)NEB/SKS/JWH/CF26-Aug-96 10:16 AM EDT (1416 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:48:01 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Liberia / CeasefireMessage-ID: < 26AUG96.17064496.0054.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=8/26/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-202211TITLE=LIBERIA/ CEASEFIRE (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: TWO OF LIBERIA'S MAIN WARLORDS HAVE ORDERED THEIRFIGHTERS TO DISENGAGE FROM FRONTLINE POSITIONS AND DISMANTLEROADBLOCKS ON HIGHWAYS IN THEIR TERRITORIES. BUT V-O-ACORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS THE NEW COMMANDER OF A WESTAFRICAN PEACEKEEPING FORCE IN LIBERIA SAYS THE FACTION LEADERSMUST DO MORE.TEXT: IN A RADIO BROADCAST, MAIN REBEL LEADER CHARLES TAYLORANNOUNCED HIS NATIONAL PATRIOTIC FRONT OF LIBERIA FACTION WILLNO LONGER HOLD TERRITORY IN THE COUNTRY. HE SAID HE CONSIDERSTHE WAR OVER, AND HE CALLED ON HIS FIGHTERS TO RETURN TO THEIRBASES.ALHAJI KROMAH, MR. TAYLOR'S LONG-STANDING RIVAL BUT ALLY DURINGTHE FIGHTING THAT ERUPTED IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA, LAST APRIL,ALSO CALLED ON HIS MILITIAMEN TO CEASE ALL HOSTILITIES AND RETURNTO THEIR BASES. A STATEMENT RELEASED BY MR. KROMAH'S UNITEDLIBERATION MOVEMENT ORDERED THE DISMANTLING OF ALL CHECKPOINTSALONG THE PO RIVER-TUBMANBURG HIGHWAY AND THE IMMEDIATE ANDUNCONDITIONAL WITHDRAWAL OF FIGHTERS FROM SURROUNDING TOWNS ANDVILLAGES.BOTH CHARLES TAYLOR AND ALHAJI KROMAH HAVE PLEDGED TO COMPLETELYDISARM THEIR FIGHTERS BY SEPTEMBER 30TH, MONTHS EARLIER THAN THESCHEDULED TIMETABLE FOR GENERAL DISARMAMENT OF ABOUT 60-THOUSANDREBELS. OTHER FACTION LEADERS, SUCH AS ROOSEVELT JOHNSON, HEADOF A SPLINTER GROUP OF THE UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT, AND GEORGEBOLEY, LEADER OF THE LIBERIA PEACE COUNCIL, HAVE YET TO ANNOUNCESIMILAR ACTIONS.THE NEW HEAD OF THE WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPING FORCE, VICTOR MALU,URGED FACTION LEADERS TO GO BEYOND DISMANTLING CHECKPOINTS AND TOBEGIN THE DISARMAMENT PROCESS.SPEAKING AT HIS FIRST NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE ASSUMING COMMAND OFTHE NIGERIAN-LED PEACEKEEPING FORCE, THE NIGERIAN OFFICER SAID HEWAS HAPPY TO SEE FACTION LEADERS DRAW BACK FROM AREAS THEYCONTROLLED. BUT HE SAID THE FACTIONS MUST ALSO DEMAND THEFIGHTERS HAND OVER ALL THEIR WEAPONS TO THE PEACEKEEPERS ATDESIGNATED LOCATIONS.GENERAL MALU CALLED ON OTHER FACTION LEADERS WHO HAVE NOT BEGUNTHE DISARMAMENT AND WITHDRAWAL PROCESS TO DO SO. HE SAID HISMULTINATIONAL PEACEKEEPING FORCE WOULD HELP THE INTERIMGOVERNMENT AND THE UNITED NATIONS OBSERVER MISSION TO IMPLEMENTALL THE PROVISIONS ESTABLISHED IN LAST MONTH'S PEACE TALKS IN THENIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA.ALTHOUGH FACTIONS HAVE FAILED TO IMPLEMENT MORE THAN ONE-DOZENPREVIOUS PEACE ACCORDS, MOST LIBERIANS ARE OPTIMISTIC THE LATESTDEAL WILL WORK. THE REBEL LEADERS FACE PUNITIVE SANCTIONS,INCLUDING TRIAL BY A WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL AND EXCLUSION FROM NEXTYEAR'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITH THEREQUIREMENTS. (SIGNED)NEB/PM/LWMNEB/WPM/JWH26-Aug-96 2:58 PM EDT (1858 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:48:28 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: France / ImmigrantsMessage-ID: < 26AUG96.17072482.0054.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=8/26/96TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-34159TITLE=FRANCE / IMMIGRANTS REACTBYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:// EDS: FRENCH ACTUALITIES FILED IN CLEAR TO THE BUBBLE //INTRO: WEST AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE SO FAR BEEN SILENTFOLLOWING THE EXPULSION FROM FRANCE OF HUNDREDS OF AFRICANIMMIGRANTS. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCKREPORTS AFRICAN CITIZENS PRIVATELY SAY THEY ARE NOT HAPPY WITHFRANCE'S TREATMENT OF PEOPLE FROM ITS FORMER AFRICAN COLONIES.TEXT: FOLLOWING THE EXPULSION OF HUNDREDS OF FRENCH-SPEAKINGAFRICAN IMMIGRANTS FROM FRANCE, IVORIANS HERE IN ABIDJAN SAID THETREATMENT OF THE IMMIGRANTS INDICATES A DOUBLE STANDARD OFPATERNALISM AND RACISM TOWARD AFRICANS.// OPT. ACT OF REACTION IN FRENCH //// OPT // FRANCE HAS BECOME WHAT IT IS WITH THE HELP OF AFRICANS,SAID THIS MAN. IT IS NOT RIGHT. THEY ARE RACISTS. THAT ISTHE PROBLEM. THEY ARE TRULY RACISTS. YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THEFRENCH ARE RACISTS.// OPT ACT REACTION IN FRENCH ///// OPT // I BELIEVE, SAYS ANOTHER MAN, THAT WHEN THE FRENCH COMEINTO A FOREIGN COUNTRY, THEY ARE CONSIDERED EXPATRIATES. IF YOUCHECK CAREFULLY, YOU WILL REALIZE THAT THERE ARE SOME FRENCHMENWHO DO NOT HAVE VALID PAPERS. BUT WHEN THEY COME HERE, THEYARE CONSIDERED EXPATRIATES. BUT WHEN IT COMES TO US AFRICANS, HESAID, THEY CALL US "WITHOUT PAPERS." IT IS TERRIBLE.// OPT ACT REACTION IN FRENCH //// OPT // CONCERNING FRENCH PRESIDENT JACQUES CHIRAC, SAID THISMAN, I WANT TO ASK IF HE IS FOR AFRICA, HOW CAN HE TREAT THEAFRICANS THAT WAY? THEY ARE TREATING INDIVIDUALS LIKE THEY WERENOTHING, HE SAID. WE HERE IN AFRICA ARE NOT HAPPY WITH THAT.TODAY, IF YOU MAKE A COMPARISON BETWEEN THE FRENCH WHO ARE INMALI AND THE MALIANS WHO ARE IN FRANCE, THERE ARE FEWER MALIANSIN FRANCE THAN THERE ARE FRENCHMEN IN MALI. IT IS THE SAME THINGIN IVORY COAST, THERE ARE MUCH MORE FRENCHMEN HERE, NEARLY60-THOUSAND. BUT IN FRANCE THERE ARE HARDLY FOUR-THOUSANDIVORIANS. THAT TELLS YOU, HE SAID, THAT THE FRENCH ARE IN AFRICAIN GREATER NUMBERS THAN WE ARE IN FRANCE. // END OPT //FOR MOST FRENCH-SPEAKING AFRICANS, THE PROMISE OF FRENCHCITIZENSHIP AND THE DREAM OF SOMEDAY LIVING IN FRANCE IS ANENDURING LEGACY OF THE COLONIZATION OF AFRICA BY THE FRENCH, ANDOF THE CONTINUED ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL TIES WITH FRANCE.AFRICANS HAVE SERVED IN THE FRENCH ARMY DURING BOTH WORLD WAR ONEAND WORLD WAR TWO, AS WELL AS THE WAR IN VIETNAM IN THE 1950'SAND THE WAR FOR INDEPENDENCE IN ALGERIA IN 1962.FOLLOWING THE POST SECOND WORLD WAR BOOM, THERE WAS A GREAT NEEDFOR MANPOWER IN FRANCE, PARTICULARLY WITHIN THE HOUSING ANDROADWORKS INDUSTRIES. THAT POOL OF LABOR WAS SUPPLIED MAINLY BYAFRICANS.LAMBERT KOUASSI IS AN EDITORIAL WRITER WITH THE PRO-GOVERNMENTNEWSPAPER FRATERNITE MATIN IN IVORY COAST. HE SAYS DESPITE THEHISTORIC TIES BETWEEN THE TWO CULTURES, FRENCH-SPEAKING AFRICANSMUST SURRENDER THE IDEA THAT THEY CAN BECOME FRENCH CITIZENS.// KOUASSI ACT - IN FRENCH - FADE //IN REALITY, YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT THE FRENCH CREATED "LAFRANCOPHONIE" FOR THEMSELVES, HE SAID. IT IS MEANT TO KEEP THEIRLANGUAGE FROM DISAPPEARING FROM THE CONTINENT. THEY DID NOTCREATE IT FOR US. THAT IS THE SITUATION WE LIVE IN, HE SAID. ITIS THEREFORE NECESSARY THAT AFRICANS UNDERSTAND THAT WHATEVER HASHAPPENED, WHATEVER WILL HAPPEN, FRANCE IS NOT THEIR COUNTRY.FRENCH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAID THE AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS WERE INTHE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY AND THAT THEIR EXPULSION WAS WITHIN IN THELAW. THE GOVERNMENT HAS SOUGHT TO SOFTEN THE CRACKDOWN ONILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH PROMISES TO REVIEW ITS IMMIGRATION LAWS.AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS, PARTICULARLY FRANCE'S FORMER COLONIES INWEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA, HAVE BEEN SILENT ON THE PLIGHT OFILLEGAL AND OTHER IMMIGRANTS IN FRANCE. ALL ARE TRYING TO REVIVETHEIR ECONOMIES AND FRANCE HAS BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT IN EFFORTSTO LIGHTEN AFRICA'S DEBT BURDEN AND KEEP THE IMPOVERISHEDCONTINENT ON THE INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL AGENDA.BUT MANY CITIZENS OF WEST AFRICA SAY THE FRENCH EXPULSION OFAFRICANS HAS HEIGHTENED THEIR AWARENESS THAT WHAT FRANCE SAYS ANDWHAT FRANCE DOES CONCERNING THEM ARE OFTEN DIFFERENT. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/JWH/CF26-Aug-96 1:11 PM EDT (1711 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 15:49:14 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Kenya / ChildrenMessage-ID: < 26AUG96.17086496.0054.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=8/26/96TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-34154TITLE=KENYA CHILDRENBYLINE=SCOTT STEARNSDATELINE=NAIROBICONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA SAYS MANY CHILDPROSTITUTES ARE FORCED TO WORK BY MOTHERS WHO WERE THEMSELVESCHILD PROSTITUTES. AS THE WORLD CONGRESS AGAINST THE COMMERCIALSEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN OPENS IN SWEDEN TUESDAY, V-O-A'SSCOTT STEARNS IN NAIROBI REPORTS ON KENYAN EFFORTS TO CURB CHILDPROSTITUTION.TEXT: THERE ARE NO RELIABLE FIGURES ON THE NUMBER OF CHILDPROSTITUTES IN KENYA, AND THAT IS PART OF THE PROBLEM.AFTER A SURVEY ON THE CONDITION OF CHILDREN IN THE CITIES OFMOMBASSA, KISUMU, AND NAIROBI, THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYASAID IT WAS STILL NOT CLEAR HOW MANY CHILDREN ARE BEINGSEXUALLY EXPLOITED AND WHO IS PRIMARILY RESPONSIBLE.HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER FRANCIS LOTODO SAYS DATA IS SCARCE BECAUSETHE NATURE OF THE CHILD-SEX MARKET IS ELUSIVE AND OFTENUNDERTAKEN IN THE STRICTEST OF SECRECY. THOUGH IT MAY NOT BEAS VISIBLE AS ADULT PROSTITUTION, HE SAYS THE SEXUAL EXPLOITATIONOF CHILDREN IS RAMPANT WITHIN "POCKETS" OF KENYAN SOCIETY.THE ISSUE OF CHILD PROSTITUTION HAS BEEN ON THE FRONT PAGES OFTENDURING THE PAST FEW MONTHS. NEWSPAPERS BLAME TOURISTS ALONG THECOAST FOR GIVING KENYA A REPUTATION FOR SEX TOURISM THAT RIVALSTHAILAND. THE EAST AFRICAN STANDARD RECENTLY REPORTED THATTEENAGE GIRLS WAIT FOR CUSTOMERS IN NAIROBI NIGHTCLUBS, ALTHOUGHNO ONE UNDER AGE 18 IS SUPPOSED TO BE ALLOWED ENTRANCE.PRESIDENT DANIEL ARAP MOI THIS MONTH SAID CHURCH LEADERS SHOULDTAKE A MORE ACTIVE ROLE IN CURBING CHILD PROSTITUTION, A PRACTICEHE BLAMED ON COPYING FOREIGN CULTURES.IN A REPORT PREPARED FOR THE STOCKHOLM CONGRESS ON THE SEXUALEXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN, RESEARCHERS SAY, THE PROBLEM IN AFRICAIS MADE WORSE BY SINGLE MEN WHO MIGRATE TO URBAN CENTERS INSEARCH OF WORK.ELIZABETH KAMAU IS THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY'S SPECIAL PROGRAMMANAGER ON THE RIGHTS OF CHILDREN. SHE SAID SHE BELIEVES THEPROBLEM REFLECTS THE ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS FACING MANY KENYANFAMILIES.// KAMAU ACT //THE PROBLEM ITSELF IS SO MUCH POVERTY ORIENTED. THEYSEE IT AS A QUICK ALTERNATIVE TO EARN THEIR LIVING.WHEN THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY GET INVOLVED, IT'S LIKE THECHILDREN HAVE SOMETHING TO BRING BACK HOME. AND FOR THECHILDREN THEMSELVES, THEY ALSO HAVE THESE ASPIRATIONS,THEY ALSO WANT ALL THOSE THINGS THEY SEE. BUT THEY AREOUT OF REACH. AND SO WHEN THEY SEE THE ISSUE OFPROSTITUTION AS AN ALTERNATIVE, THEY ACTUALLY DO GETINTO IT.// END ACT //MS. KAMAU SAYS THE CHILDREN LEARN QUICKLY, ADAPTING THEIR PRICESTO THE SEXUAL PREFERENCES OF THEIR CLIENTS. SOMETIMES IT IS SEXFOR FOOD OR SCHOOL FEES, SOMETIMES IT IS PROTECTION FROM OTHERSTREET CHILDREN OR A PLACE TO SLEEP.WHEN THEY GROW UP, MS. KAMAU SAYS THE CHILDREN ARE OFTENUNPREPARED FOR ADULT RESPONSIBILITIES AND FIND IT DIFFICULT TOKEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER. THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY HAS FOUND THATMANY CHILDREN WERE INTRODUCED TO PROSTITUTION BY MOTHERS WHO WERETHEMSELVES CHILD PROSTITUTES.// KAMAU ACT //A CHILD WHO IS SO ABUSED, THE TRAUMA ACTUALLY IS CARRIEDON RIGHT THROUGH AND YOU FIND THAT SUCH A PARENT WHO ISEXPOSED TO THIS KIND OF EXPERIENCE CAN ONLY SEE IT ASSOMETHING ELSE THAT HAS TO BE TRANSMITTED TO THEOFFSPRING SHE GETS. IT'S A BAD EXPERIENCE, YES, SHEMIGHT ACTUALLY JUST SAY, YES, IT'S A BAD EXPERIENCE.BUT GIVEN EVERYTHING, IT'S THE ONLY THING SHE HAS KNOWNHOW AND THIS IS HOW SHE HAS MANAGED TO RAISE HERCHILDREN.// END ACT //THE CHILD WELFARE SOCIETY OF KENYA HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TOHIGHLIGHT THE COMMUNITY'S RESPONSIBILITY TO IDENTIFY THOSE BEHINDCHILD PROSTITUTION. BUT MS. KAMAU SAYS IT DOESN'T HELP TO TELL ACHILD TO CHANGE HER LIFE IF YOU OFFER NO ALTERNATIVE.SHE HOPES THE STOCKHOLM MEETING WILL BE A CHANCE TO SHAREINFORMATION ABOUT REHABILITATION PROGRAMS THAT INVOLVE CHILDRENAND THEIR PARENTS. UNLESS THE CYCLE IS BROKEN, MS. KAMAU SAYSTHIS GENERATION OF CHILD PROSTITUTES WILL NOT BE THE LAST.(SIGNED)NEB/SKS/JWH/CF26-Aug-96 8:55 AM EDT (1255 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 17:22:04 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A home page for the emancipation of ZaireMessage-ID: < 9608262122.AA18430@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-l,Here is an article that might be worth reading.> > To: All people interested in Zaire and its people> >> > From: Edward S. Marek, president, The Marek Enterprise, Inc.> >> > Subject: Zaire Watch: a home page for the emancipation of Zaire> >> > On August 23, 1996, in Washington, D.C., Mr. Daniel Simpson, the American> > ambassador to Zaire, challenged freedom loving people around the world,> > especially those living in Canada and the United States, to be as impatient> > as possible with the Mobutu government's failure to transition Zaire to> > democracy. Ambassador Simpson challenged everyone to demonstrate their> > impatience and to look ahead now to the great task of rebuilding the new> > Zaire of the future.> >> > The Marek Enterprise, Inc. (MAREK), an American business enterprise based in> > Reston, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., and owner-operator of the Africa> > Information Service (AfIS), accepts the ambassador's challenge. MAREK has> > activated a page at its World Wide Web (WWW) site devoted exclusively to the> > emancipation of Zaire. This page is being made available as a public service> > to all freedom loving people interested in creating freedom and prosperity in> > Zaire.> >> > The mission of this WWW site is to offer the world an information center to> > monitor the transition to democracy and electoral process in Zaire, to> > strengthen public support for the people of Zaire, to build a global> > coalition for their emancipation from oppression, and to create an> > environment in which the people of Zaire can achieve their full potential as> > members of the global community of people. People are invited to use this> > WWW site as one of the many means available to create and maintain pressure> > on the Mobutu regime to implement the transition to democracy it promised> > according to internationally recognized and accepted practices.> >> > To get this WWW site started, the initial focus will be to set up a mechanism> > to monitor what the government in Zaire is doing to fulfill its promise to> > hold free and fair democratic elections in Zaire, with particular focus on> > the presidential election scheduled for 1997 but also with a focus on> > parliamentary and local elections.> >> > This WWW site was activated on August 25, 1996, just two days after> > Ambassador Simpson's challenge. Its WWW address is as follows:> >> > http://www.marekinc.com/Zairewatch.html > >> > People from every walk of life are invited and encouraged submit short> > articles, reports, commentaries and news alerts to "Zaire Watch" by sending> > them to:> >> > E-mail: edwards930@aol.com (Label inputs "Zaire Watch")> >> > Postal Mail:> > Zaire Watch> > c/o The Marek Enterprise, Inc.> > 11733 Bowman Green Drive> > Reston, VA 22090> > USA> >> > Telephone and fax:> > (703) 709-6171 (voice reports and commentaries accepted)> > (703) 709-6328 (Fax reports and commentaries accepted)> >> > While The Marek Enterprise, Inc. is providing this WWW site as a public> > service, and people are invited to participate at no cost to them, donations> > will be accepted in any amount to help defray the costs of operating the> > system and to enable the further promotion of the emancipation of the people> > of Zaire from tyranny in global fora of like-minded organizations,> > individuals, and governments.> >> > Signed,> > Edward S. Marek> > President, The Marek Enterprise, Inc.> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 17:46:05 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: emberMessage-ID: < 9608262146.AA53242@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWelcome to Gambia-l Aminu Wali.Please send in your introduction.> As requested Alhagie Aminu Wali from Nigeria has been added to Gambia-l.> Welcome Alhagie.> Thanks> TonyThanksMoe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 18:13:59 -0400From: Alias431@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Message-ID: < 960826181358_269234786@emout12.mail.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638Content-ID: < 0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70591 Content-type: text/plainTO: SULAYMAN S. NYANGI WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRYWROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA; ANDAT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOURTIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.THANK YOUHADDIJATOU SECKAYOU WROTE:--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638Content-ID: < 0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70592 Content-type: text/plain;name="NYANG"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSubject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDTFrom: at137@columbia.edu (ABDOU)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List)=0DFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)=0DI am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. Itshould therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in theworld.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to ourinterest in circulating important information about the African region, i=would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters arediscussed critically and frankly.=0DOn Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:=0D> Hey Haddijatou,> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we> need to discuss this in detail. => => => => Keep it light> ==0D=0D----------------------- Headers --------------------------------=46rom GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Mon Aug 26 12:03:42 1996Return-Path: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3]) by emin15.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) with SMTP id MAA06=183;Mon, 26 Aug 1996 12:00:38 -0400Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA05335;Mon, 26 Aug 96 08:52:47 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA54670;Mon, 26 Aug 96 08:52:28 -0700Received: from ciao.cc.columbia.edu (ciao.cc.columbia.edu [128.59.35.11])=bymx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with ESMTP id IAA21827=for gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 26 Aug 1996 08:52:27 -0700Received: from localhost (at137@localhost) by ciao.cc.columbia.edu(8.7.5/8.7.3) with SMTP id LAA02177 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon,=26Aug 1996 11:52:26 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960826115130.26277J-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.e du>Date: Mon, 26 Aug 1996 11:52:26 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=3DUS-ASCIIX-Sender: at137@columbia.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638--------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 01:33:31 -0400From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...Message-ID: < 960827011541_269692630@emout15.mail.aol.com Alhaji Aminu Wali.....(Oga-Sir)Nice to have you on board from the "Federal Republic of Nigeria"I categorically disagree with you when you said "...Gambia is headed towardsthe trend that Nigeria has taken all these years..." Even though I do notagree with you, but I commend you for tapping Gambia as "the most peacefulcountry in Africa, maybe even the world."The reasons why I disagree with your analogy are as follows:>>Gambia has never experienced a Biafra-like war,>>Gambia does not have more millitary regimes than legitimate governments,>>and election results have never been nullified in the Gambia after a winnerwas declared; etc etc....so I do not see a reason for an analogy.I ask you this question as a Nigerian and an honest student; how well does itborther you to see the image of Nigeria and Nigerians being distorted everyminute throughout the world by Nigerians, from credit card fraud, drugsmuggling, student loan abuses etc, etc. You know what, it borthers me ashell, and I know there is large number of rightous and hardworking Nigeriansall over the world, but the fact of the matter is that the stereotype is wayoverwhelming!PeaceBaboucarr H. Sillah------------------------------Date: 27 Aug 1996 05:48:30 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Message-ID: < 4282843134.33429275@inform-bbs.dk Please don't misunderstand Dr. Sulayman Nyang for quoting this particular mailbut it has become a habit that list memers send personal messages throughthiscyber Bantaba. I agree in the point he raised and I am sure there are manyotherswho are also not interested in receiving private conversations which does notconcern them.----------------------------->--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638>Content-ID: < 0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70591 >Content-type: text/plain>TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG>I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY>WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA;AND>AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR>TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.>THANK YOU>HADDIJATOU SECKA>YOU WROTE:>--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638>Content-ID: < 0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70592 >Content-type: text/plain;>name="NYANG">Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable>Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)>Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDT>From: at137@columbia.edu (ABDOU)>Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues>Mailing List)>=0D>From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)>=0D>I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It>should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=>s>affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the>world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our>interest in circulating important information about the African region, i=>t>would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.>Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are>discussed critically and frankly.>=0D>On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:>=0D>> Hey Haddijatou,>> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite>> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I>> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni>> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like>> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of>> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers>> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we>> need to discuss this in detail. =>> =>> =>> =>> Keep it light-----------------------------Momodou Camara____________________________or____________________________--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 06:57:48 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related issues Mailing list)Subject: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The GambiaMessage-ID: < M.082796.085748.12@ftp.cdrom.com > Hi Matarr:> The Gambia Foundation, Inc. has been collecting clothes and keeping them in> storage for eventual shipment to the Red Cross. I have not been successful in> getting a contact person there since starting the project. This is a time that> these items of clothing might come in handy for the victims of the flood. I> would appreciate a helping hand in getting a point of contact whom I can talk> with and who can execute the wishes of the foundation without bringing the AFPRC> into it. Any suggestions?> Waiting for your response -> Ya Soffie----(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 06:57:50 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related issues Mailing list)Subject: Fw: re: heavy rains flood urdMessage-ID: < M.082796.085750.15@ftp.cdrom.com > Matarr:> I tried sending you a message earlier and I am not too sure that it came. I> wanted a point of contact regarding clothes that The Gambia Foundation, Inc. has> been collecting for some time and I think this is a time that the clothes might> be of some help to those affected by the flood. Please respond to this query by> either sending an e-mail or calling me at 301/445-2850. I would sincerely> appreciate it. Thank you -> Ya Soffie----(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 10:10:25 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related issues Mailing list)Subject: Fw: Re: Heavy Rains Flood URD.Message-ID: < M.082796.121025.87@ftp.cdrom.com > From: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu > Thanks for the news report about the flood in Basse. I am very concerned> about the people of that part of Gambia. I grew up in that part of the> country. The news report brought back childhood memories.I hope things> will improve shortly.We will try to contact ther Gambia Red Cross on> relief support. Thanks a lot.Please keep the good work.> On Sun, 25 Aug 1996, Matarr M. Jeng wrote:> > This article is from the point newspaper issue dated 15th. August 1996.> > Heavy Rains Flood URD Chamoi Bridge Affected> >> > Heavy rains have caused great floods which have swept about 10 houses and badly> > affected about 246 inhabitants who were rendered homeless recently in Basse and> > environs.> > The two-hour downpour of rain created the greatest panic since there was a period> of> > dry spell since the commenencement of the rains. The areas affected were Basse> > Santasu where seven houses collapsed, Kabakama which lost two houses and> foodstuff.In> > Mansajang Kunda a child of seven years was swept by the flood and later found at> > Angal Futa, where nine houses were affected.> > The newly constructed Chamoi Bridge was again affected,other bridges affected by> the> > floods are Kumbija, Kuju Kuju Badu bridge which halted the flow of traffic at the> > Sandugu Bolong into Bassending. The Fang Dema`s farmland in Dampha Kunda was also> > eroded.> >> > Meanwhile the General Manager of S.K.Jaiteh Enterprises Mr. Salifu K.Jaiteh> > recently responded to an appeal by the Gambia Red Cross Society and donated the> flood> > victims at Basse with six bales of shoes and household materials amounting to> > D4.600.00> > ----> > (Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk > >----(Matarr M. Jeng) mmjeng@image.dk ------------------------------Date: 27 Aug 1996 10:56:30 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PDOIS campaign programmeMessage-ID: < 759558142.34503272@inform-bbs.dk Hi Gambia-l!Below is a campaign programme from PDOIS and I hope that list members find itinteresting.............................................................................................PDOIS SUPPORTCOMMITTEES ABROADThe Gambia is a Sovereign Republic. She belongs to all of us. We, theGambian people, are the guardians of our destiny. We should shape theeconomic,political, social and cultural life of the country.No single Gaambian or family can build roads, schools, hospitals, etc.entirely on their own. No single gender, religious sect, language groupingcanlive as a seperate unit in the Gambia and still promote progress. Thepreservation of unity of The Gambia is the basis of our survival as apeople.However, Gambians need roads, schools, hospitals and other facilities.All of us cannot meet everyday to discuss and agree on the sums of money weareto put aside to build roads, schools, hospitals and so on and so forth andwhere to build them.Each family cannot make its own laws to protect its members. AllGambianscannot meet everyday to make laws for the protection of citizens.This is why we need to elect representatives from among our fellowcitizens and give them the responsibility to make laws for the country. Thisiswhy we elect members of the National Assembly who are also to see that thecountry's government operates acording to the laws.Furthermore, we are are to elect representatives to collect money fromusto provide social services. We may elect individuals who share nothing incommon to be our representatives. This may lead to conflicts which mayincapacitate them from running the country.Political parties help to bring people together under a common programmeand platform which can be put before the people to get their support. Oncethatsupport is gained the representatives can work in harmony to impliment theprogramme if they are sincere to their contract with the people. Politicalparties are therefore to explain how they intend to run a country in amanifesto or programme of action which is their contract with the people.Representatives, party members and supporters or volunteers are supposedto explain the programmes of a party to the people andd mobilize them tosupport such a programme by voting for the representatives. Therefore, PDOISparty members and supporters or volunteers are required to know what PDOISintends to do and spread the clear views gained to the people so as to enlisttheir confidence in supporting PDOIS' candidates. The people are also tojudgethe performance of PDOIS' government on the basis of the programme it putsbefore the people to win their support.A SUMMARY OF PDOIS' PROGRAMMEPDOIS recognizes that a government which relies on tax alone to provideservices is bound to increase the suffering of a people who are gettingpoorerand poorer. The only way to reduce tax burden is to create a balance where apart of the sum derived from the people will be spent on social serviceswhileanother part is spent to build the productive base of the economy such asbuying fishing vessels and establishing plants to process fish, vegetables,fruits and livestock products.Furthermore, groups of women and men gardeners and farmers can beassistedwith boreholes, marketing facilities, etc. so that they can boost up theirproduction and their income. For example, if ten women share a farm, anearningof D100,000 can enable each to earn D10,000. Each may contribute D1000 orD2000for village development inorder to provide the pumps, schools, clinics, etc.the village needs. This will lead to both personal and social development.On the other hand, there are Gambians and foreign investors who may wishto invest and operate enterprises in the country. PDOIS will establish anenviroment conducive for the efficient operation of such enterprises so as tofacilitate optimum benefit for the country and the investor. Foreign debtswillbe primarily directed to boost up production so that the debt can be repaidwithout imposing more taxes on the people or diverting what should be used toprovide for services to pay for debts.If you support this programme you may indicate your wish to be a PDOISmember or supporter.ON OUR POLITICAL PROGRAMMERepresentatives of PDOIS are to be elected to impliment a partyprogramme.PDOIS' representatives are therefore, to work as a team. In the area ofgovernment, PDOIS' presidential choice shall not excercise monarchial powersbut would function as a chairperson of a team of cabinet members who areexperts in their respective areas. The decicion of the team shall always berespected by all. PDOIS stands for a team approach to governance.Furthermore, in relation between government and people, PDOIS stands forthe checking of government from below. Hence, there shall be Complaints andProblems Solving Committees in villages, wards, work places, etc. to ensurethat there is justice everywhere. Village heads, leders of mosques andchurches, heads of human rights organizations and professional associations,etc shall be human rights commissioners who shall have access to jails,prisons, and to make enquires from authorities regarding all allegations ofhuman rights violations.Finally, there shall be universal litracy and civic education to ensurethat all citizens are fully aware of how much money government takes fromthemto what use they are put as well as the whole mode of operation of the state.In this way, the people would be able to distinguish a just government and anunjust one, one that is representing the people properly and one that isguiltyof misrepresentation.If you are in support of such a programme, you may declare your wish tobea PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.PDOIS recognizes that no nation can survive in isolation. A country mayhave a mature foriegn policy which will enable it to relate to all countriesinthe world on the basis of equality or it may operate acording to theprinciplethat "my enemy's enemy is my friend" which was the cornerstone of the foreignpolicy of the Cold War years. PDOIS recognizes that foreign policies lead tointernational sabotage and gun boat diplomacy. PDOIS therefore intends topursue a mature foreign policy by first building a well managed economy runbyan organized, highly motivated, fully aware and free people who do notharbourany hostile intententions against any people. In this way, it will earn therespect and love of all peoples in the world and the recognition of allpragmatic leders in the world.If you support such a foreign policy you may register your desire to bePDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.ON FOREIGNERSMany Gambians are abroad and are subjected to the same uncertainties asother foreigners are subjected to. This is why PDOIS intends to create asituation in the Gambia which will be worthy for emulation elswhere. It isPDOIS' intention to ensure that foreigners in the country are organized andtreated fairly.It shall be a norm for citizens of each country to form an organisationand elect a committee of representatives on democratic lines. The committeeshall be regestered with the state and shall be recognized. All citizens of aparticular country would be required to register with the committee if theywant to be resident in The Gambia. The recommendation of the committee forresidential permit shall be considered by the state. Each committee shalltakeup any complaint lodged by their nationals with state authorities. In thisway,injustices against foreigners can be minimized.THE TASK OF A PDOIS MEMBERA PDOIS member must be fully informed of the party's programme,principlesand methods of work; ensure the effective dissemination of party programmesandprinciples to the voters and mobilize their support;- identify potential party members and volunteers to help in thedessimination of party programmes and principles;- keep abrest of the party's campaign strategy and ensure its effectiveimplementation; identify problems and issues which are ostacles to theimplementation of the party's campaign strategy and inform the properCampaignCommittee for action;- identify candidates in a constituency who can best implement theparty'sprogramme when elected;- liaise with the Campaign Committee in one's area;- take initiative to do whatever is necessary to get the message acrosstothe people.A PDOIS member is a community oriented person. He or she must takeinterest in everything that takes place in his or her community. He or sheshall be able to attend all activities people engage in his or her community,such as burials as long as time permits.A PDOIS member should be able to clarify issues for people and bewillingto seek for more ideas if he or she finds himself or herself not adequatelyprepared.A PDOIS member should strive to persuade rather than impose his or herviews.A PDOIS member shall not treat insult with insult or get angry atopponents who refuse to understand; on the contrary, exchanging hostilitywithwarmth and clear explanation may win opponents.A PDOIS member should be convinced that representation is a service andnot a position of privilege; that election campaing is not a war betweenrivalsfor a golden fleece, but a time to enligthen people so that they can choosetheir best representatives.A PDOIS party member shall always strive to gain clearer ideas so thatonecan have conviction in clarifying issues and thus win the confidence of thevoter.A PDOIS member should strive to work to his or her optimum irrespectiveofwhether others are doing so or not.A PDOIS member should see himself or herself equal to all other membersand should not compromise with anything that would harm the interest of thepeople.A PDOIS member must:- give personal attention to all volunteers;- show enthusism;- try to make people active;- develop a team spirit among volunteers; make them feel wanted,encouragea sense of belonging, mantain personal contact with voters, listen to theirdifficulties and keep them motivated;- identify consistent volunteers who prefer to be members.PDOIS SUPPORT COMMITTEESA group of volunteers or members abroad may establish PDOIS SupportCommittees. The Support Committees may deciminate the programme andprinciplesof the party to Gambians and other concerned persons abroad, mobiliseresouces,motivate family members at home to become interested in PDOIS' programme andprinciples and do what ever they deem fit to promote the interest of thecountry.PDOIS Support Committees are autonomous. Once formed the NationalCampaignCommittee should be informed for documentation and endorsement.Once this endorsement is made, the Committee shall develop its ownpriority areas.GUIDLINESThe PDOIS Support Committees should operate on democratic principles. Inelecting officiers, due regard should be given clarity, sincerity, commitmentto the task and determination to get people involved.A PDOIS VOLUNTEET/SUPPORTERA PDOIS volunteer/supporter is a person is who is restricted by timeor other concerns from being able to play an active and consistent role inparty activities but willing to assist with one or two things at his or herconvenience.A PDOIS volunteer/supporter does what one is willing and capable ofdoingat any given moment.A volunteer should offer his or her services and be given specificassignments which he or she can complete.A volunteer /supporter must be asked to assess his or her situationbefore accepting any responsinility.A volunteer/supporter must not try to please any one.A volunteer/supporter may keep the voters informed of the party'sprogramme, help in distribution of leaflets, cassettes, carry small errands,etc.NOW YOU MAY DECIDE:1. I WANT TO BE A MEMBER2. I WANT TO BE A VOLUNTEER(Tick which ever you choose)STATE FOLLOWING:NAMEADDRESSVOTER CARD NO.ADMINISTRATIVE AREASIGNATUREIssued byPDOIS' National Campaign Committee,No. 1 Sambou Street,Churchill Town,P.O. box 2306,Serre Kunda,The Gambia,Tel/Fax: 220- 393 177............................................................................................Momodou Camara_______________________________________________orURL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/ ________________________________________________--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 13:15:00 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-upMessage-ID: < 2A4A0A90408@amadeus.cmi.no Hello Gambia-l,This is amessage I send on Sunday, but only Abdou received it.------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: Self To: at137@columbia.edu Subject: Re: Action: Follow-upDate: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 22:29:01Hello Gambia-l,It has been very silent from this end. I was away for 3 weeks inJuly. One week organising a Gambian Week in Bergen, and two weeksholidays in Sweden. Thanks to all of you for your contributions.I am still trying to "catch up" with the postings send earlier. But Idecided that I cannot wait any further. I am sorry for mycommentaries on some of the issues which are now stale.I would first like to get some assistance from the computer expertsconcerning some postings which I cannot get fully on the screen, themargins are too long. This is mainly Yaya's postings. Is thereanything I can do to be able to see the whole message on my screen?Mafy took up a very important issue some time ago. I do not want tobother you with this once more but, I do not think this issue was exhausted.I remember, I once challenge the net on Jammeh (AFPRC) and tribalismwhen Lang Konteh made such allegations, but their was no response. Ithink people who relly believed that their is tribalism should giveus examples, so that we can give this issue a proper treatment rather than justpreculating. I know tribalism can explain a lot of phenomena, but weshould also watch out for what I refer to "trabal redctionism". Inalmost all the cases of ethnic gencoide it the intellectuals whomobolise such sentiments. We should not allow this in the Gambia. Icannot see any sings of "Liberian situation" as it is refered to bysome members. There are no political or social movements mobilisingon tribal lines as far as I know. Enlighthen me!!On the issue of expelling Tombong, I think it's very unfair. I hate allkind of oppression, and wife beating is not an exception. I agreewith Moe Jallow that the discussion on this issue should take anotherdirection. It should not be focused on Tombong. I guess Tombong isnot the only Gambian doing this outdated and backward act. Thenetwork should not be judging individuals. We should make an effortto enlighthen our men to refrain from this barbaric act, and ourwomen not to accept it. This is "No Good Culture"Concerning spying, this issue has ben discussed before. Even ifTombing is expelled how do we if Sillah himself or any"anti-Tombong"member is not giving prints ofthe postings to the AFPRC. What do we really know about all the othermembers? I think we should put this issue aside and go forward.Those of you organising a movement to boycott the elections and isolatethe regime in The Gambia, remember that, boycotting will be done mainlyby the potential opponents of the AFPRC. I strongly agree with Morro,Yaya (not Jammeh) and Addou.People are talking about legitimacy. I think some of us arestill dreaming. Jawara's time is over and out. Who said that asuccessful revolution is not legitimate? I think what people shoulddo is to encourage more organised opposition to Jammeh if they do notlike him, and try and get as many opposition parliamentarians intothe parliament if Jammeh ever win the elections.If we encouragethe international community to isolate The Gambia,Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel it. It is our brothers andsisters in the street who feels it first. Jammeh and co. grew veryfat while the Tourist Boycott was on. It was mainly the hotel workersand whose who earn their living through tourism who suffered togetherwith their families.I personally will prefer that Jammeh and his boys never contested theelections. I think, if I remember very well Jammeh said that theirmission was "house cleaning". For their name to go into history , themost honourable thing to do should be "Not to Contest theElection". I am even in for the idea that they sould be givenschlarships to go and study.To Mr. Jawara and Islam, I think enough is said. Remenber The Gambiais a secular state. We can still have religious discussions, but not onthose premises.Thanks for your patience.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:47:57 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Yaya Jammeh's new partyMessage-ID: < 199608271241.VAA24751@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l:Reuters News courtesy of Afreenet:Gambia's military ruler lunches political partyBANJUL, Aug 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's young military leader, Yahya Jammeh, who plans to contestnext month's presidential election as a civilian, has launched a new political party, urging the nationto rally round him.Jammeh, aged 31, who ousted elected president Sir Dawda Jawara in 1994 accusing him ofcorruption, told 40,000 jubilant supporters at a six-hour-long rally late on Monday that he had nointerest in politics but had the nation's interest at heart.The Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies has, however, dismissed rules governing theSeptember 26 election as flawed, saying that they would allow the small West African country'smilitary leaders to strengthen their grip on power.Captain Edward Singateh, vice-chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council(AFPRC), introduced Jammeh to the crowd as leader of the new party -- the Alliance for PatrioticReorientation and Construction (APRC).``I call all Gambians to work together for the development of the country. I urge them to be on thelook out for some hyenas who are still hungry for power and want to ruin the country,'' Jammehsaid, in an address mixing Wolof and Mandinka dialects.``I came to power to set things straight and wipe out the bad deeds of the former regime and theBritish.''Gambia, which won independence from Britain in 1965 is a tiny country of just over a million peoplesurrounded by Senegal. It runs inland from the Atlantic along the river from which it takes its name.It main income comes from groundnuts and tourism.Singateh, who is also defence minister, said Jammeh enjoyed the support of the armed forces. ``Weurge him to continue the good work he has started,'' he said.Jammeh paid tribute to France, Canada, Cuba, Taiwan, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Senegal, Nigeriaand Ghana for their support.He says he does not plan to campaign for the September 26 elections from which the nation's mainpolitical leaders and parties have been barred. Local Government Minister Captain YankubaTouray, a fellow member of the ruling military council, will, however, run a campaign by the newparty.Two smaller parties have said they plan to put up candidates provided they can meet toughregistration conditions.Prominent Gambian barrister Ousseynou Darboe has said he too plans to form a political party andstand.``I was contacted by a cross-section of the community from Banjul to up country and asked tocontest the presidential elections,'' the vice-chairman of the influential Gambia Bar Association saidon Friday.A decree last Wednesday said anyone indulging in politics before campaigning officially starts onSeptember 9 would face a fine of one million dalasis ($102,000) or life imprisonment.Candidates must gather 5,000 signatures from around the country by the September 5 registrationdeadline.Gambia's military rulers lifted a two-year ban on all political activity on August 14, then announcedtwo days later that the country's three main parties would be excluded.They banned all who served as ministers under Sir Dawda, head of state from independence until1994, and excluded his People's Progressive Party, the National Convention Party and the GambiaPeople's Party.Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering the corruption of the former government ifthose responsible were allowed to resume political careers.------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 09:27:03 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Signing off....Message-ID: < 27AUG96.10207069.0174.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Beloved brothers and sisters:I regret to announce that after Friday Aug.30,1996 I will not be ableto use this eMail address anymore. I am therefore asking Tony, Abdou,Dr. Janneh or whoever is responsible to romove me from the list afterFriday, Aug.30. I intend to sign on again in January when I startgraduate work.Thanks.Pa-Mambuna.------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:42:38 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L)Subject: RE: Famara's CommentsMessage-ID: < 9608271342.AA14377@hpl.lut.ac.uk Famara,Perhaps you can explain the rationale why Foni has 5 constituencies (increasefrom 3 to 5) with just over 14,000 inhabitants while, for exampleFulladu East have only ONE (1) with over 84,000 inhabitants. A wholeconstituency was abolished in Badibou.The fact that people like you and Manlafy Jarjou are blinded by these simplefacts only goes to prove my point. Even a neutral observer in the person ofMats Danielson (A Swede) were able to realise our feelings.I shall not comment further on this. Good luck with your thoughts.PeaceLangREAD ON !!!!!!!!Dear everybody,This is an introduction mail from Mats Danielsson, perhaps the first (?)Swedish member of GAMBIA-L.So how was the situation like in The Gambia, well both ways.The visual signs of the AFPRC takeover, expressed as pompous monuments,are remarkable and seem to have been risen in order to impose on peoplea reminder of the military's total control of what is consideredimportant and what is not, with the Banjul arch as a good example.The feeling I had was that people, when you talked to them personally,were worried and confused, not knowing what to think about the currentsituation. A common opinion was that there was in fact evidence of theefficiency and straight-forwardness of the new regime, and that thingswere "finally done where the former president Jawara failed".Initially it seemed heroic, and I actually believe, or want to believe,that the AFPRC's intentions were good. But power seems to have blindedthem, today following the handbook of depotism by paragraph; controlledmedia, the ban of political parties, re-installing of death penalty etcetc. And on top of it all, a general threating attitude as well astendencies towards tribalism, something that Gambia earlier has beenrelatively, if not entirely, spared from.The AFPRC also has the classic tool of a dictatorship; control of themedia, totally in charge of whatever the newly installed TV channeloffers, i.e. "The Chairman's Tour", "The Chairman talking to thefarmers" etc. To impress the farmers and win them over to their side,the AFPRC use mostly big proverbs when talking to them.Something else happened shortly before I left, Jammeh was insulting theJolas for working as watchmen etc when they should be up river farming.And if they didn't go back to farming, the AFPRC would MAKE them go.This is at least how I understood it, my Wolof is not the best...But why is Jammeh, being a Jola himself, picking on his own tribe?Well, maybe it's purely tactical, making it more accepted to go throughthe whole scale of tribes later on...Whatever, this is the start of making, or imposing, tribal differences,and that is scary I think.This statement seemed to have upset most people. Another issue was thequestion of finances, from WHERE did the AFPRC get the money? Khadaffi?Is it tax money from the Libanese?If it is all based on loans, then how will our children ever be free?When I spoke to people on these issues, it was remarkable how scaredthey were to talk about it in public. They told me many times (as did mywife) to keep my mouth shut "So those cars without number plates don'tcome and take you away".I am worried about the situation in the country, but at the same time Ihave the feeling that the AFPRC want to avoid a development similar tothat of other African countries (Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi etc).I have read many of your letters, and I can doubtlessly say that whatThe Gambia needs is the spirit and knowledge of its sons and daughtersliving abroad. I agree on what was said in one of those messages aboutusing the intellectual capacity of Gambians abroad. They are inpossession of the key to a future, true democracy in the country.Best Of GreetingsMatsHi Gambia-l!********************************************************1.The chieftaincy districts have been transformed into constituencyboundries and has brought inequalities in represantation among inhabitantsof various chieftaincy districts.Below is a list of the constituencies, the projected inhibitants of eachconstituency and a possible voter roll acording to the 1993 census.Constituency Projected inhabitants Posible voterroll_______________ ____________________ ___________________Kombo North 80,478 32,651Kombo South 39,694 14,623Kombo Central 56,094 21,521Kombo East 21,028 8,618Foni Brefet 8,529 3,286Foni Bintang 11,397 4,611Foni Kansala 7,748 3,364Foni Bondali 4,594 1,582Foni Jarol 5,355 2,056Lower Nuimi 35,147 12,505Upper Nuimi 21,552 6,983Jokadou 14,874 5,226Lower Badibou 14,391 5,479Central Badibou 15,060 5,579Upper Badibou 55,438 20,473Jangjangbureh 2,813 1,199Fuladou West 57,995 24,575Fuladou East 84,327 33,990One could see that Fuladou East with its 33,990 eligible votes being givenone seat in parliment where five Foni districts with a combined votingstrenght of 14,099 are given five seats. Jangjangbureh constituency has apopulation of 2,813 while Fuladou east has a population of 84,327.It was best to retain the previous constituencies and further devide thegrowthcenters into more constituencies.*****************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:54:48 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Famara's CommentsMessage-ID: < 9608271354.AA14589@hpl.lut.ac.uk ------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 10:27:44 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: momodou@inform-bbs.dk Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960827101707.22585G-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,Dr Nyang has not been receiving email for the past 2 days. TheHoward mail server seems not to be working properly.Secondly, can anyone tell me if the following message has beenposted on the list before ? There appears to be a problem with Momodou'saccount.Thanks for your help.-Abdou.On 27 Aug 1996, Momodou Camara wrote:> Please don't misunderstand Dr. Sulayman Nyang for quoting this particular mail> but it has become a habit that list memers send personal messages through> this> cyber Bantaba. I agree in the point he raised and I am sure there are many> others> who are also not interested in receiving private conversations which does not> concern them.> -----------------------------> >> >--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638> >Content-ID: < 0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70591 > >Content-type: text/plain> >> >TO: SULAYMAN S. NYANG> >> >I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THAT THERE WAS NOTHING "PERSONAL" ABOUT WHAT SAL BARRY> >WROTE. HE WAS MERELY EXPRESSING INTEREST IN WHAT I THINK IS A GOOD IDEA;> AND> >AT THE SAME TIME SAYING HELLO TO AN OLD FRIEND. IF YOU PROBABLY TOOK YOUR> >TIME AND READ IT THOROUGHLY, YOU WOULD HAVE REALIZED THIS.> >THANK YOU> >> >HADDIJATOU SECKA> >> >YOU WROTE:> >> >--PART.BOUNDARY.0.561.emout12.mail.aol.com.841097638> >Content-ID: < 0_561_841097638@emout12.mail.aol.com.70592 > >Content-type: text/plain;> >name="NYANG"> >Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> >> >Subject: Re: GHS Alumni Association (fwd)> >Date: 96-08-26 12:04:38 EDT> >From: at137@columbia.edu (ABDOU)> >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > >Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues> >Mailing List)> >=0D> >> >From: Sulayman S. Nyang (nyang @ cldc.howard.edu)> >=0D> >I am writing to remind our subscribers that Gambia 1 is our Bantaba. It> >should therefore be a public forum for the ventilation of views on matter=> >s> >affecting the Gambia and people of Gambian descent elsewhere in the> >world.Because of the seriousness of this challenge and owing to our> >interest in circulating important information about the African region, i=> >t> >would be cyber-impolite to make our Bantaba a personal telephone booth.> >Let us keep as an electronic Bantaba where only public matters are> >discussed critically and frankly.> >=0D> >On Fri, 23 Aug 1996, SAL BARRY wrote:> >=0D> >> Hey Haddijatou,> >> How are doing? Men, I haven't seen you in quite> >> sometime. I noticed that You didn't use your e-mail address.I> >> hope you read this posting. I read the piece about a GHS Alumni> >> Association. Even though I didn't graduate from GHS, I will like> >> to be involved in such a group. I'm glad someone is thinking of> >> something of this nature. I am very interested in helping brothers> >> and sisters further their education. Try to get in touch cos we> >> need to discuss this in detail. => >> >> => >> >> => >> >> => >> >> Keep it light> -----------------------------> Momodou Camara> ____________________________> or> ____________________________> --- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara> **************************************> Sent via Inform-BBS> -Denmark's leading alternative network> Information: info@inform-bbs.dk > *********************************************************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 10:50:14 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Jammeh's new party.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.960827103752.28438A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Does anyone find something amiss in that Reuters report. No oneis supposed to campaign before Sept. 9th. Jammeh talking in front of40,000 people looks to me like he is campaigning. Singateh introducingJammeh looks to me like the classical case of the army getting involvedin politics. Jammeh and his friends are starting to show their truecolors. These are a bunch of thugs who suddenly find themselves inpower. Their disregard for the law and constitutionality is increasinglybecoming apparent in their flagrant violation of the same "law" that theythemselves wrote.Alhagie, from Nigeria, has a point when he says that The Gambia istaking the Nigerian path. It seems almost certain that come December,Jammeh will still be around. The sad part is that some other Lieutenant,seeing the ease of subjugating The Gambian people, will also be plottingyet another coup. The cycle of coup and countercoup has just begun.May I be wrong.-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 12:29:24 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Signing off....Message-ID: < 9608271629.AA40936@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOn Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Pa-Mambuana wrote:> Beloved brothers and sisters:> I regret to announce that after Friday Aug.30,1996 I will not be able> to use this eMail address anymore. I am therefore asking Tony, Abdou,> Dr. Janneh or whoever is responsible to romove me from the list after> Friday, Aug.30. I intend to sign on again in January when I start> graduate work.> Thanks.> Pa-Mambuna.Pa-Mambuna, I just want to say that you have contributed so much to thediscussions on the list. I hope that you will get connected back soon andgood luck on your adventures.Thank you.Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 96 14:00:10 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...Message-ID: < 199608271759.KAA05697@mx4.u.washington.edu BABOUCARR SILLA:You disagreed too soon with the Alhagie from Nigeria (by the way,welcome, Alhagie). Alhagie comes with impeccable credentials . . .an experience of nearly three decades(?) of military rule in Nigeria.I'm sure lots of people felt great when Balewa was overthrown . . .Well, I wish I would ask those same Nigerians "How you like it now?"You spoke too soon Silla; you disagreed too soon . . .Give us a couple of years; we will be as spectacularly brutaland corrupt as the Nigeria of the Juntas . . .Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 27 Aug 96 09:40:09 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA13999; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 00:41:25 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma018346; Tue Aug 27 00:41:08 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA23190;Mon, 26 Aug 96 22:33:45 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19900;Mon, 26 Aug 96 22:33:37 -0700Received: from emout15.mail.aol.com (emout15.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.41]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id WAA28700 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 26 Aug 1996 22:33:35 -0700Received: by emout15.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id BAA07271 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 01:33:31 -0400Message-Id: < 960827011541_269692630@emout15.mail.aol.com Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 01:33:31 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: SillahB@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Interested in Joining!!! ...X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENAlhaji Aminu Wali.....(Oga-Sir)Nice to have you on board from the "Federal Republic of Nigeria"I categorically disagree with you when you said "...Gambia is headed towardsthe trend that Nigeria has taken all these years..." Even though I do notagree with you, but I commend you for tapping Gambia as "the most peacefulcountry in Africa, maybe even the world."The reasons why I disagree with your analogy are as follows:>>Gambia has never experienced a Biafra-like war,>>Gambia does not have more millitary regimes than legitimate governments,>>and election results have never been nullified in the Gambia after a winnerwas declared; etc etc....so I do not see a reason for an analogy.I ask you this question as a Nigerian and an honest student; how well does itborther you to see the image of Nigeria and Nigerians being distorted everyminute throughout the world by Nigerians, from credit card fraud, drugsmuggling, student loan abuses etc, etc. You know what, it borthers me ashell, and I know there is large number of rightous and hardworking Nigeriansall over the world, but the fact of the matter is that the stereotype is wayoverwhelming!PeaceBaboucarr H. Sillah------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 15:00:56 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Liberia / DisarmamentMessage-ID: < 27AUG96.16216827.0032.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=8/27/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-202266TITLE=LIBERIA / DISARMAMENT (L-ONLY)BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCKDATELINE=ABIDJANCONTENT=VOICED AT:/// EDS: THIS IS AN ALTERNATE TO AN EARLIER LONG REPORT, CR2-202256, LIBERIA / DISARMAMENT BY JACKSON KANNEH ///INTRO: LIBERIA'S MAIN FACTION LEADER CHARLES TAYLOR HAS PLEDGEDTO DEMOBILIZE THOUSANDS OF FIGHTERS OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS ANDRETRIEVE AND RETURN VEHICLES AND OTHER PROPERTY STOLEN DURINGWEEKS OF FIGHTING IN THE CAPITAL, MONROVIA. V-O-A CORRESPONDENTPURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS FROM OUR WEST AFRICA BUREAU.TEXT: MR. TAYLOR SAYS THE FIRST 300 MEN WILL BE DISARMED WITHIN14 DAYS. SOME THREE THOUSAND MILITIAMEN WILL BE DEMOBILIZEDDURING THE SAME PERIOD.THE FACTION LEADER ALSO PROMISED TO RETRIEVE AND RETURN ALLVEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT STOLEN BY HIS FIGHTERS FROM INTERNATIONALORGANIZATIONS DURING WEEKS OF FIGHTING AND LOOTING LAST APRIL.THE UNITED NATIONS ALONE REPORTED LOSSES OF MORE THAN 350VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT WORTH NEARLY NINE-MILLION DOLLARS.MR. TAYLOR CALLED ON WEST AFRICAN PEACEKEEPERS AND MEMBERS OF THEU-N OBSERVER MISSION IN LIBERIA TO MOVE INTO HIS CONTROLLEDTERRITORY TO COLLECT WEAPONS AND PROCESS DEMOBILIZED FIGHTERS.BOTH MR. TAYLOR AND ALHAJI KROMAH, WHO LEADS A SPLINTER GROUP OFTHE UNITED LIBERATION MOVEMENT, HAVE OFFERED TO COMPLETELY DISARMTHEIR MILITIAS BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER, MONTHS AHEAD OF THETIMETABLE SET BY A NEWLY-REVISED PEACE PLAN. THE DEAL CALLS FORCOMPLETE DISARMAMENT BY NEXT JANUARY AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONSIN MAY OF 1997.FACTION LEADERS FACE STIFF SANCTIONS IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITHTHE PEACE ACCORD, INCLUDING TRIAL BY A RWANDA- AND BOSNIA-STYLEWAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL, EXCLUSION FROM ELECTIONS AND A FREEZE ONASSETS HELD ABROAD.// REST OPT //MR. TAYLOR'S PLAN TO BEGIN DEMOBILIZATION AND DISARMAMENT BEGANSOON AFTER THE JULY SUMMIT MEETING OF WEST AFRICAN HEADS OF STATEIN THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL, ABUJA. SINCE THEN, HE HAS GONE TO GREATLENGTHS TO NOT ONLY SHOW HIS WILLINGNESS TO COMPLY WITH THENEWLY REVISED PEACE DEAL, BUT TO OUT-DO THE OTHER FACTION LEADERSBY BEING THE FIRST TO DO SO.MR. TAYLOR HAS, FOR YEARS, BEEN SEEN NOT ONLY AS THE MAN WHOSTARTED THE WAR BUT ALSO THE OBSTACLE TO PEACE. PAST ATTEMPTS TOEND THE SIX YEAR CIVIL WAR WERE GIVEN LITTLE CHANCE OF SUCCESSWITHOUT THE PARTICIPATION AND COOPERATION OF CHARLES TAYLOR.OVER THE YEARS, MORE THAN ONE DOZEN PEACE DEALS HAVE FAILED --AND MANY PEOPLE LAY THE BLAME, IN LARGE PART, ON MR. TAYLOR.BUT AFTER YEARS OF TRYING UNSUCCESSFULLY TO CONQUER LIBERIA, THEREBEL LEADER NOW BELIEVES HE HAS A GOOD CHANCE OF REALIZING HISDREAM OF BECOMING PRESIDENT THROUGH THE BALLOT BOX. SOME SAY HISEFFORTS TO GO BEYOND THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE LATEST PEACE DEAL ISA SIGN HE FEARS SANCTIONS THAT WOULD CHARGE HIM WITH HUMAN RIGHTSABUSES AND DISQUALIFY HIM FROM RUNNING IN NEXT YEAR'SPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.IT IS FOR THAT REASON MANY LIBERIANS BELIEVE THIS LATEST PEACEDEAL WILL FINALLY END YEARS OF MISERY AND DESTRUCTION. BUTOBSERVERS SAY IT ALSO RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHY WEST AFRICANLEADERS, WHO FOR YEARS HAVE BEEN PRE-OCCUPIED WITH THE LIBERIANCONFLICT, WAITED UNTIL NOW TO SHOW THE MORAL RESOLVE TO TAKETOUGH ACTION AGAINST LIBERIA'S REBELS. (SIGNED)NEB/WPM/JWH/MMK27-Aug-96 11:31 AM EDT (1531 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 15:01:15 EDTFrom: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" < MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Burundi / SanctionsMessage-ID: < 27AUG96.16222527.0032.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU DATE=8/27/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-202270TITLE=BURUNDI / SANCTIONS (L ONLY)BYLINE=CHRIS TOMLINSONDATELINE=BUJUMBURACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: PEOPLE IN BURUNDI ARE BEGINNING TO FEEL THE PRESSURE OFSANCTIONS, WITH POWER CUTS AND LONG LINES FOR FUEL NOW A NORMALPART OF LIFE. CHRIS TOMLINSON REPORTS FROM BURUNDI'S CAPITAL,BUJUMBURA.TEXT: BURUNDI'S CAPITAL REMAINED WITHOUT ELECTRICITY FOR AFOURTH DAY TUESDAY, AND FUEL LINES STRETCHED THROUGHOUT THE CITYAS REBEL ATTACKS AND INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS BEGIN TO TAKE THEIRTOLL.HOSPITALS, MILITARY BASES, AND HOTELS ARE BURNING PRECIOUS DIESELFUEL TO RUN GENERATORS FOR ELECTRICAL POWER. GOVERNMENTOFFICIALS SAY REBELS HAVE KNOCKED OUT FOUR PYLONS SUPPORTING HIGHTENSION WIRES WHICH SUPPLY BUJUMBURA WITH ELECTRICITY FROM AHYDRO-ELECTRIC DAM IN NORTHERN BURUNDI.SIMILAR ATTACKS IN THE PAST HAVE LEFT BUJUMBURA WITHOUT POWER FORWEEKS. BUT SINCE NEIGHBORING NATIONS HAVE IMPOSED SANCTIONS ONALL TRADE WITH BURUNDI, THE SUPPLY OF FUEL FOR GENERATORS ISSTEADILY SHRINKING AND NOT BEING REPLACED.MEANWHILE, HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICIALS REPORT THAT MORE THANONE-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE FLED THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A MILITARYOPERATION ON THE WESTERN OUTSKIRTS OF BUJUMBURA. A LOCALMILITARY COMMANDER SAID THE OPERATION WAS LAUNCHED TO FLUSH OUTHUTU REBELS WHO HAVE BEEN ENFORCING AN EMBARGO ON TRANSPORTINGFOOD TO THE MOSTLY TUTSI CAPITAL.HUTU OPPONENTS HAVE CALLED ON FARMERS TO PROTEST THE JULY 25THCOUP BY NOT TAKING THEIR FOOD TO MARKET IN BUJUMBURA. THEINTERNATIONAL EMBARGO ON BURUNDI WAS COMPLETED AUGUST NINTH, ALSOTO PROTEST THE COUP.THE SANCTIONS AGAINST BURUNDI WILL BE DISCUSSED AT A REGIONALCOORDINATION MEETING ON AUGUST 31ST. U-N OFFICIALS HOPE TOOBTAIN PERMISSION TO TRANSPORT HUMANITARIAN AID TO BURUNDIUNHINDERED, AND BURUNDIANS HOPE REGIONAL LEADERS WILL RELAX THESTRANGLEHOLD ON THEIR COUNTRY. (SIGNED)NEB/CT/JWH/MMK27-Aug-96 12:12 PM EDT (1612 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400 (EDT)From: awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?Message-ID: < 9608280235.AA60824@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello...,Thank you Abdou, Moe and the rest of Gambia-l memebers who allowed meto join the Gambia-l list. I have been reading some of the postingsand foundthem somewhat interesting.I am somehow reluctant to say that the discussions are going onfairly well.If all the list members can participate, maybe it will be even moreinteresting.Nevertheless, I would like to praise all those who put this listtogether. Thiscertainly shows that we are moving forward in the right direction.About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merelycommentingon the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.Sillah who appearsto be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare thesituationin Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bitof history ofNigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate militaryseargeants, disasteralways awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,cities willdeteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We havealwayswitnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry hasnever beenthe last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search offood, landand jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many peoplearecompeting for too few commodities.Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.They love toexecise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silentobedience.They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not takethem seriously.Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliamentand nationalizethe economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. Theywill then jailhundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and thenestablish a one-partystate.My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers havehanded overpower to the civilian government before but they were back before anyone couldcelebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearlydefined, Rebels willfight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,most Africancountries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterateseargeantswith guns.There will be more on this.......I thank you all.Alhagie Aminu Wali------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:52:16 CDTFrom: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fw: Helping victims of the flood in The GambiaMessage-ID: < 9608280252.AA24925@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu Ya Soffie,I want to commend you for the work you are doing with the GambiaFoundation Inc. It's quite impressive. I would like to help.Can you give me a contact address/phone number at The GambiaFoundation Inc. to send items of clothing to, not only for the victimsof the flood, but also for later references. Thanks!N'Deye Marie-------N'Deye Marie N'Jie < nmnjie@iastate.edu Dept. of Agricultural & Biosystems EngineeringIowa State UniversityAmes, IA 50011(515) 294-3153------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:05:48 CDTFrom: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Signing off....Message-ID: < 9608280305.AA24942@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu Tony/Latjorr/Abdou...Please remove my name from the list after Friday, August 30,1996. Iam moving to Ohio State -- Columbus to continue my graduate work. Iwill sign on again sometime next month, once I get a new e-mail address.Thanks.N'Deye Marie------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:24:27 CDTFrom: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < nmnjie@iastate.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Alhagie Amuni's commentsMessage-ID: < 9608280324.AA24991@pv6813.vincent.iastate.edu Alhagie Amuni,I hate to say this, but I agree with you. The Gambia is headed in thesame direction that Nigeria and some of our other African countriesare in. The signs are all there. They say all good things come to anend... The Gambia's era of peace is ending. Can we learn from Africa'spast mistakes and stop this obvious trend??? I don't know, but I hope so.In peace,N'Deye Marie------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 00:05:29 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: Action: Follow-upMessage-ID: <199608280405.AAA08392@aspen>Content-Type: textFamara, There is no doubt that you've made some valuable pointsalthough I am tempted to disagree with you on your comments aboutlegitimacy of jammeh and Co.It would be flawed to refer to the july 22, 1994 event as a successfulrevolution. While it may be a successful overthrow of an electedgovernment by a bunch of armed youngmen who only a few years ago atthe time of their recruitment swear to protect the constitution, itdoes not deserve be called a revolution.Malanding> Hello Gambia-l,> This is amessage I send on Sunday, but only Abdou received it.> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------> From: Self > To: at137@columbia.edu > Subject: Re: Action: Follow-up> Date: Sun, 25 Aug 1996 22:29:01> Hello Gambia-l,> It has been very silent from this end. I was away for 3 weeks in> July. One week organising a Gambian Week in Bergen, and two weeks> holidays in Sweden. Thanks to all of you for your contributions.> I am still trying to "catch up" with the postings send earlier. But I> decided that I cannot wait any further. I am sorry for my> commentaries on some of the issues which are now stale.> I would first like to get some assistance from the computer experts> concerning some postings which I cannot get fully on the screen, the> margins are too long. This is mainly Yaya's postings. Is there> anything I can do to be able to see the whole message on my screen?> Mafy took up a very important issue some time ago. I do not want to> bother you with this once more but, I do not think this issue was exhausted.> I remember, I once challenge the net on Jammeh (AFPRC) and tribalism> when Lang Konteh made such allegations, but their was no response. I> think people who relly believed that their is tribalism should give> us examples, so that we can give this issue a proper treatment rather than just> preculating. I know tribalism can explain a lot of phenomena, but we> should also watch out for what I refer to "trabal redctionism". In> almost all the cases of ethnic gencoide it the intellectuals who> mobolise such sentiments. We should not allow this in the Gambia. I> cannot see any sings of "Liberian situation" as it is refered to by> some members. There are no political or social movements mobilising> on tribal lines as far as I know. Enlighthen me!!> On the issue of expelling Tombong, I think it's very unfair. I hate all> kind of oppression, and wife beating is not an exception. I agree> with Moe Jallow that the discussion on this issue should take another> direction. It should not be focused on Tombong. I guess Tombong is> not the only Gambian doing this outdated and backward act. The> network should not be judging individuals. We should make an effort> to enlighthen our men to refrain from this barbaric act, and our> women not to accept it. This is "No Good Culture"> Concerning spying, this issue has ben discussed before. Even if> Tombing is expelled how do we if Sillah himself or any> "anti-Tombong"member is not giving prints of> the postings to the AFPRC. What do we really know about all the other> members? I think we should put this issue aside and go forward.> Those of you organising a movement to boycott the elections and isolate> the regime in The Gambia, remember that, boycotting will be done mainly> by the potential opponents of the AFPRC. I strongly agree with Morro,> Yaya (not Jammeh) and Addou.> People are talking about legitimacy. I think some of us are> still dreaming. Jawara's time is over and out. Who said that a> successful revolution is not legitimate? I think what people should> do is to encourage more organised opposition to Jammeh if they do not> like him, and try and get as many opposition parliamentarians into> the parliament if Jammeh ever win the elections.> If we encouragethe international community to isolate The Gambia,> Jammeh and co. will be the last to feel it. It is our brothers and> sisters in the street who feels it first. Jammeh and co. grew very> fat while the Tourist Boycott was on. It was mainly the hotel workers> and whose who earn their living through tourism who suffered together> with their families.> I personally will prefer that Jammeh and his boys never contested the> elections. I think, if I remember very well Jammeh said that their> mission was "house cleaning". For their name to go into history , the> most honourable thing to do should be "Not to Contest the> Election". I am even in for the idea that they sould be given> schlarships to go and study.> To Mr. Jawara and Islam, I think enough is said. Remenber The Gambia> is a secular state. We can still have religious discussions, but not on> those premises.> Thanks for your patience.> Shalom.> Famara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 00:06:27 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?Message-ID: < 9608280406.AA33678@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOn Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Aminu Wali wrote:> Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military> seargeants, disaster> always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,> cities will> deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have> always> witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has> never been> the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of> food, land> and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people> are> competing for too few commodities.Aminu....,You've spoken well my friend. I think that the most remarkable aspect ofcoups is their impact on the average citizen. Even though they are usuallystaged in thename of economic reform and social justice, they seldomaccomplish either.Thanks.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: 28 Aug 1996 11:47:54 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The right to voteMessage-ID: < 952172510.39891762@inform-bbs.dk Gambians abroad will not be able to vote in the forthcoming presidential andNational Assembly elections.In reply to a letter from a group of Gambians calling themselves 'Right ToVotecampaign Group UK' published in FOROYAA issue of 8-15 August addressed to theChairman of the PIEC calling on the Commission to allow them the right tovote,FOROYAA gathered from the Commission that it will not be able to conductregestrationn abroad for the forthcoming presidential and National Assemblyelections.RegardsMomodou Camara--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara**************************************Sent via Inform-BBS-Denmark's leading alternative networkInformation: info@inform-bbs.dk **************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 14:44:28 BSTFrom: L Konteh < L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TRUTH STINKSMessage-ID: < 9608281344.AA15149@hpl.lut.ac.uk Mr. Alhagie Aminu Wali,May i take this opportunity to welcome you on board.The fact of the matter is, truth stinks, especially to those who do not wantto refer to past events. In fact i will go on to say that the whole of WESTAFRICA SUB-REGION is in a mess with only a few exceptions. Nigeria underAbacha and before that Babanginda, Burkina Fasso under Campaore, Niger underformer military turn civilian, Chad, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea under LansanaConteh, Ghana under Rawlings, Liberia (Situation still not resolved), SierraLeone (Situation just resolved), Guinea Bissau and latterly Gambia on thebrink, heading in similar directions.Its good we have people like you to tell us your experience. It takes time fortruth to sink in. There is a general attitude among many Gambians which isworrying indeed; i.e "if it doesn't affect me directly its alright"People talk about Revolution, i don't know where they get that word from. Ithought that is to do with ideological difference. The military in the Gambiasaid they came in to wipe out corruption and bring in accountability andtransparency. I don't want to deal with corruption time will tell on that one.However, where is accountability if a former AFPRC spokesman Ebou Jallow isalledged to have absconded with $3 Million, money intended for oil and irispotatoes. Where is transparency if that money comes from God. These are not mywords mind you.Please continue to share your experience with us, the silent majority is withyou.ByeLang> About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merely> commenting> on the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.> Sillah who appears> to be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare the> situation> in Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bit> of history of> Nigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.> Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate military> seargeants, disaster> always awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,> cities will> deteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We have> always> witnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry has> never been> the last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search of> food, land> and jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many people> are> competing for too few commodities.> Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.> They love to> execise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silent> obedience.> They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not take> them seriously.> Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliament> and nationalize> the economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. They> will then jail> hundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and then> establish a one-party> state.> My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers have> handed over> power to the civilian government before but they were back before any> one could> celebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearly> defined, Rebels will> fight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,> most African> countries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterate> seargeants> with guns.> Alhagie Aminu Wali------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 09:54:18 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < Pine.A32.3.92a.960828094217.127424B-100000@homer04.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings,First of all: thank you for including me on your list. I foundout about it after talking to Tony and Mamadou at the VAS party lastSaturday, and am very pleased to have connected with the Gambian communityin the area and to receive ongoing--if alarming--news from the Gambia. Ileft the Gambia on Aug 16, right after the lifting of the ban on politicalparties had been qualified by the new ban on "certain indiviuduals andparties." The mood in Bakau was tense and worried, essentially I heardexactly the same type of comments as did Mats in his report (by the way, Iam a Swedish citizen,too, so we have at least two Swedish members!) Isensed a change in people's attitudes in just that brief month I was therethis summer (I was doing pre-dissertation research on women's healthissues--I am a graduate student at the UW), the hope that elections wouldbe timely, fair, and uneventful faded with every day.....Again, thank you for including me. Ylva HernlundPS Has anyone seen any recent news item regarding the Cambodian heroinshipment, addressed to the Gambian Department of Agriculture, which wasintercepted in Nouakchott? Everyone was talking about it when I leftGambia...------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 13:19:35 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?Message-ID: < 199608281720.KAA04443@mx4.u.washington.edu Aminu (Alhagie):As I look at your outline of the chronology of events we should expectfrom an African military government, I relaize, we (in the Gambia)have advanced quite a bit down the list--Merrily, merrily . . . .Morro.--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Tue, 27 Aug 96 21:45:34 CSTReceived: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA11981; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 21:46:02 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.1) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)id sma011977; Tue Aug 27 21:45:42 1996Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17364;Tue, 27 Aug 96 19:36:06 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.06/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA26094;Tue, 27 Aug 96 19:35:59 -0700Received: from st6000.sct.edu ([168.28.176.249]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id TAA22670 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 19:35:57 -0700Received: by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA60824; Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400Message-Id: < 9608280235.AA60824@st6000.sct.edu Date: Tue, 27 Aug 1996 22:35:48 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: awali@st6000.sct.edu (Aminu Wali)To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Where is Gambia HEADED?Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHello...,Thank you Abdou, Moe and the rest of Gambia-l memebers who allowed meto join the Gambia-l list. I have been reading some of the postingsand foundthem somewhat interesting.I am somehow reluctant to say that the discussions are going onfairly well.If all the list members can participate, maybe it will be even moreinteresting.Nevertheless, I would like to praise all those who put this listtogether. Thiscertainly shows that we are moving forward in the right direction.About my comment to the situation in the Gambia, I was merelycommentingon the true nature of African politics. I do feel sorry for Mr.Sillah who appearsto be offended by it. Only a blind person will attempt to compare thesituationin Nigeria to that of the Gambia. If Mr. Sillah has read a little bitof history ofNigeria (and Africa), he should have known some of the facts.Whenever a government falls at the hands of illiterate militaryseargeants, disasteralways awaits within arms reach. Very soon economies will collapse,cities willdeteriorate and most important, food production will decline. We havealwayswitnessed that the first successful coup in any African countrry hasnever beenthe last. As governments grow weaker, people migrate in search offood, landand jobs. This results in conflict and chaos because too many peoplearecompeting for too few commodities.Most of these so-called presidents are not leaders in a true sense.They love toexecise central authority where the uneducated masses pay them silentobedience.They lack the respect and sense of legitimacy and many do not takethem seriously.Eventually, they will re-write the constitution, abolish parliamentand nationalizethe economy and finally make themselves presidents for life. Theywill then jailhundereds of oponents, terminate national elections and thenestablish a one-partystate.My friends, this is how it all started in Nigeria. The soldiers havehanded overpower to the civilian government before but they were back before anyone couldcelebrate. In any country where national goals cannot be clearlydefined, Rebels willfight for self -interest at the expense of the majority. As a result,most Africancountries are ruled by dictators who are nothing more than illiterateseargeantswith guns.There will be more on this.......I thank you all.Alhagie Aminu Wali------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 96 14:36:57 CDTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .Message-ID: < 199608281837.LAA12157@mx4.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:I guess we all know that Attorney & Vice President of The GambiaBar Association, Ousainou Darboe, is running for president.A few basic facts:1. Mr. Darboe should file his application with the ElectoralCommission, today, 28-8-96,2. The party name should be United Democratic Party,3. The party symbol should be the "Unity Handshake",4. The party flag color is "Golden Yellow", and5. The party motto is "Justice, peace, & Prosperity.Now I know that some of us, ideally, prefer that the electionswere boycotted. But it seems that we do have a credible candidate,be it all a disabled one (because of the AFPRC unfair restriction).We should do all we can to empower our candidate and esnure victory onSeptember 26. There are three things one could do to help Mr. Darboe,hypothetically.1. Vote for him on September 26, 1996,2. Go home and campaign for him, as soon as the ban is liftedon Sept. 9, 1996, or/and3. Make a financial contribution to his campaign.It would seem that (3) three is the best option for most of us.I that spirit, I believe that there will be several people raisingfunds for Mr. Darboe. I hope that all of you around the world, canform your own committees for this purpose and raise as much as possiblebefore Sept. 9. Mr. Darboe, I suspect, will need the money rightaway.Trust your best judgment. Mr. Darboe, is restrained fromcommunicating with fellow Gambians for fear that this may be construedas engaging in "campaigning." Thus, again, we must use our bestjudgment and raise funds as appropriate. Persons who have takenthe initiative individually, as well as by committee, can contact meat 612-870-7629. When the Sept. 9, deadline approaches, we willmake arrangements to get the funds to The Gambia. Preferrably,contributions should be in the form of checks/cheques $100-200made out to "The United Democratic Party."Morro.(Sorry for any typos . . . In a hurry.)------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 22:33:30 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Famara's CommentsMessage-ID: < 2C5F06F22AD@amadeus.cmi.no Lang,Thanks for your reply, but if I remembered well it was the oldchieftaincies which are now converted to constituencies. If this isthe case, then I don't think Foni is the only area with an advantage.I personally believe that constituencies should not be dividedaccording to established borders. These borders were established at atime in history. The number of potential voters should also be takeninto consideration. I wasn't aware of the Baddibu case, can you tellme why?My point is not to justify the constituencies in Foni (by the way amnot from Foni, for the records), what am interested in is to talk ofthe real problem, which is what are the prerequisites for dividingthe country into constituencies? I think the discussion should be atthis level and not on Fonis and Jammeh. If Jammeh is telling thepeople in the Fonis not to give their votes to other candidatesbecause they belong to other tribes, then I don't think Jammeh cannever be a president, because the Jola are a minority tribe in theGambia, as far as I know.Since you said that you will not comment any further on the issue Iwill stop bordering the group with the issue.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 17:13:44 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: G. National TroupeMessage-ID: < 01I8TF4RBGOK0027WV@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:The Gambia National Troupe will be performing at Knoxville's World'sFair Site and P.S.T.C. College on Friday, Sept. 6. Everyone on thelist is invited to attend the program.I have been told that I am a "wonderful" host, so just come to townand I'll take care of you.Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 18:26:51 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96H28061.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I8THPO1UEQ0022BV@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:28 Aug 96 - Liberia-EcowasMore West African Troops Set For LiberiaFrom Paul Ejime; PANA Staff CorrespondentLAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Six countries, including four that alreadyhave troops in Liberia, have indicated their readiness to send forcesto beef up ECOMOG, the West African Peace-Monitoring Force in thewar-torn west African country.Sources at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) inLagos, have said that two countries, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso,will be deploying troops for the first time since ECOMOG was sent toLiberia in 1990.The force is currently estimated at 8,500 soldiers, with Nigeriacontributing the bulk of the troops, followed by Ghana. Gambia, Beninand Mali are the other contributors.The sources said these countries were expected to increase the numberof their troops, in line with the decision of the recent meeting inAbuja, the Nigerian capital, by west African leaders, who agreed toraise ECOMOG strength to 18,000 troops.Commenting on the Liberian crisis Tuesday, Brig.Gen. Fred Chijuka,Nigeria's director of defence information, confirmed that "somecountries have promised to contribute troops" to strengthen ECOMOG.If "all the countries can contribute 1,000 troops each, the problemwould be solved," he added.Contributing countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, have had to scaledown the strength of their soldiers in ECOMOG in the past out offrustration at the lack of progress in the Liberian peace process.But the ECOWAS Committee of Nine, which met recently in Abuja adoptedseveral sactions, including possible trial of leaders of any factionthat violates the revised peace plan, for war crimes.The plan provides for a new ceasefire, deployment of ECOMOG troops anddisarming of Liberian warriors to pave way for national election onMay 30, 1997.The six-year-old Liberian civil war has killed at least 150,000 peopleand defied a dozen previous peace accords brokered by the 16-nationECOWAS._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 19:09:24 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Yahya N. Darboe - New member..Message-ID: < 960828190923_511902455@emout19.mail.aol.com My name is Yahya N. Darboe. I live in Seattle, WA. I work in the computerindustry up here. I have been interested in joining this list for a whilenow but never really had the opportunity to until now. I am really happy tobe able to exchange information and ideas with such a diversed range ofpeople.One thing that I would like to suggest is for members to try to shorten theirmessages as much as possible. Just try to get to the point without too muchverbose. For me when I see a very long message I just read the firstparagraph to get a sense of it and decide whether to read the rest or not. Ihave to say for the most part, I do not read the rest.Overall, the dialogue within the membership is quite healthy.Thanks to all.Yahya N. Darboe------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 19:22:00 -0400From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia News from Reuters...Message-ID: < 960828192159_511910581@emout08.mail.aol.com Something that might interest the group:BANJUL, Aug 27 (Reuter) - Gambia's military leader Captain Yahya Jammeh hassigned decrees creating a navy and a national guard, an official statementsaid on Tuesday.It said the new forces would replace the army's marine unit and theformer national gendarmerie which merged with the army after Jammeh's 1994coup.The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies says the800-strong Gambia National Army has a marine unit strength of about 70, withfour inshore patrol boats.The army of the small West African country of just over one millionpeople was trained by Nigerian military advisors until Jammeh sent them homeafter the coup.END OF ARTICLE**************************************************************************************************Another attempt by the military to entrench themselves in the Gambianpolitical scene.Yahya N.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 18:36:48 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Where is Gambia HEADED?Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.960828180513.12375A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHullo Fellas,Once again I wanna welcome our newest members especially our colleaguefrom Nigeria who have already ignited another important debate on thelist.I wanna briefly offer my comments. Clearly the virus of militarismand its associted problems have been infused into The Gambia in thewake of the military coup in July, 1994. The dangers of ournation slipping into that seemingly abyss hole that our neighbors (e.gNigeria) have found them shelves is frightening but apparent reality.But let us stop and ask our shelves whether this doom and gloom attitudeis going to resolve our problems. Let us be reminded of theself-fulfilling prophecy and that if we beging to think that thesituation in the Gambia is hopeless, we are likely to doabsolutely nothing. Then of course we join the ranks of some of thosein the international community who have written out our continentand are already labeling it the dark continent.Friends, things are not that bad yet and we should instill in our shelvesthe resolve and hope of restoring to our nation once again tranquilityand growth. Ghana has experienced many coups just like Nigeria, but ifGhana can do it, we can do it. Let us stop the cynicism and pessimism.Yaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 21:53:39 -0400From: SBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .Message-ID: < 960828215339_512011611@emout07.mail.aol.com hello MorroFirstly, I want to take this opportunity to welcome you back aboard and tobury the past differences. Now we have a common goal, to help get LawerDarboe elected and show the A(F)PRC the exit back to the barracks.Thanks for the information about layer Darboe or should i say candidateDarboe's party. I am very excited about the prospects and I believe verystrongly that if the voting is carried out faily he will be the secondpresident of The Gambia. I live in the Seattle area and I have beendrumming up support for Darboe. Now that it is confirmed that he has infactformed a party and will be contesting the election, we need to give him allthe support we can. In our case item three (3) on your list is the mostfeasible route that we can and should take. I will be contacting friendsaround here to raise funds and what we will probably do is to make a lump sumremmitance from our area here. So it will be helpful if we can get the bankname, account number and routing number for an electronic transfer.Peases keep us informed and we will do likewise.Thank youSarjo------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:10:28 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Two more candidates to contest Gambia [ 45] Reuter / Pap SaineMessage-ID: < 199608291410.KAA19343@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Pap Saine)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.westernSubject: Two more candidates to contest Gambia presidencyOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < RgambiaUR9CU_6aT@clari.net Lines: 45Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 3:00:25 PDTExpires: Thu, 5 Sep 1996 3:00:25 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: GAMBIAThreadword: gambiaPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 398/0; Id: a0555; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-29-N.A; Ver: 1/0Approved: e.news@clari.net BANJUL, Aug 29 (Reuter) - Two more candidates have announcedplans to run against Gambia's military leader Captain YahyaJammeh in presidential elections next month, bringing the totalnumber of candidates to five.Jammeh, who took power in a coup in July 1994, has bannedthe three main political parties from contesting the electionsand excluded anyone who served as a minister under oustedpresident Sir Dawda Jawara.The small People's Democratic Organisation for Independenceand Socialism said Sidia Jatta would be the party's candidate.Jatta, 51, polled 5.6 percent in presidential elections in 1992won by Jawara.Another contender, Amath Bah, who holds a managerial post ata hotel in Serekunda, said he planned to form a political partyand run for the presidency.``I am contesting to salvage the economic situation of thecountry, the rising unemployment,'' he told reporters. ``I haveno plans to form an alliance with deadwood politicians.''Tourism suffered after Jammeh's coup when several Europeancountries advised their citizens against travelling to Gambia.Jammeh plans to contest the September 26 presidentialelection as a civilian and has launched a political party, theAlliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC),linked to his Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).So far Jammeh's main declared opponent is prominentbarrister Ousainou Darboe. Lamin Bojang, leader of the smallPeople's Democratic Party, also plans to run.The Commonwealth said last week rules for the presidentialelections and for parliamentary polls in December were obviouslyflawed and would allow the military leaders to strengthen theirgrip on power.The pro-Jammeh July 22 Movement described the criticism asinsulting and damaging to the democratic process.Jammeh lifted a two-year ban on all political activity onAugust 14, then announced two days later that the country'sthree main parties would be excluded.The ban covers all who served as ministers under Jawara,head of state from independence in 1965 until 1994, and excludesJawara's People's Progressive Party, the National ConventionParty and the Gambia People's Party.Jammeh has said there would be no point in uncovering thecorruption of the former government if those responsible wereallowed to resume political careers.------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:20:09 -0400 (EDT)From: at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cnet clip, Burundi defends military regime to hos [ 60] Reuter / Evelyn LeopMessage-ID: < 199608291420.KAA20091@mabuhay.cc.columbia.edu Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!bass.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.newsComment: O:4.0H;Distribution: cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4Approved: editor@clarinet.com From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuter / Evelyn Leopold)Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.eastern,clari.world.organizations.unSubject: Burundi defends military regime to hostile UNOrganization: Copyright 1996 by ReutersMessage-ID: < Rburundi-unURbka_6aS@clari.net Lines: 60Date: Wed, 28 Aug 1996 13:50:16 PDTExpires: Wed, 4 Sep 1996 13:50:16 PDTACategory: internationalSlugword: BURUNDI-UNThreadword: burundiPriority: regularANPA: Wc: 556/0; Id: a1890; Src: reut; Sel: reute; Adate: 08-28-N.A; Ver: 1/0Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.world.africa.eastern:3172 clari.world.organizations.un:4422UNITED NATIONS (Reuter) - Burundi's ambassador Wednesdaylashed out at economic sanctions imposed by African states andsaid any thought of an arms embargo would be a windfall forguerrillas fighting his army-run government.In a lengthy debate on Burundi before the U.N. SecurityCouncil, Ambassador Nsanze Terence said the new militarygovernment took over to stabilize the country and wantednegotiations under former Tanzanian President Julius Nyrere.Nearly every African member who spoke, as well as mostSecurity Council members, however, were unsympathetic towardsthe government of President Pierre Buyoya, an army major put inpower in a July coup by the Tutsi-run military, which is lockedin a guerrilla war with the majority Hutus.``These (African) brothers should have been the first tobind the wounds of Burundi,'' Terence said of the economicembargo. ``Quite the contrary, Burundi has seen economic wardeclared against it by fellow African people ... a gratuitousimmolation of the people of Burundi.''He said his government had just asked U.N. human rightsmonitors to increase their numbers in Burundi in an effort ``toput an end to this vicious circle of violence.'' More than150,000 people have been killed in violence between the minorityTutsis and the majority Hutus since 1993.Botswana's envoy, Mothusi Nkgowe, said coups should berelegated ``to the dump heap of history'' as there could be nojustification for the overthrow of a legitimate government.Chile has proposed a resolution, still under discussion,that would impose an immediate arms embargo on Burundi and callfor negotiations. The draft suggests further sanctions againstthose who impede a political solution.Among the council's five permanent members, Russia and theUnited States appeared to support most elements of the Chileanproposal, while Britain, France and China were cautious.Terence, a Tutsi, said any arms embargo would leave the armyunable to defend itself against Hutu guerrillas and leave thepopulation exposed to ``armed terroritsts.''But Chilean Ambassador Juan Somavia said: ``Every weaponthat reached Burundi is a weapon aimed mainly at killing anunarmed civilian. We must not send a signal different from theAfrican leaders themselves. Inaction is becoming the worstpossible course of action.''Burundi's parliament has been suspended and politicalparties are banned but Terence told reporters Buyoya wouldreconvene a new type of national assembly in October.The United States said the coup leaders had taken no stepsto restore democracy and indiscriminate killings continued.Ambassador Karl Inderfurth said the new government should have''unconditional'' negotiations with all parties inside andoutside of the country.He said Washington strongly supported the economic sanctionsimposed already and if these did not work the council wouldconsider ``an arms embargo or targeted sanctions against factionleaders.''But he said the international community had to be preparedfor the worst and avoid a replay of the horrors in neighboringRwanda, where widespread genocide broke out against the Tutsistwo years ago. He again said the United Nations should draw upcontingency plans for a rapid humanitarian intervention.------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 10:10:35 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rasining Funds for Mr. Darboe . . .Message-ID: < 01I8UEOPW8ZW002FB3@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:In view of the growing support for some kind of challenge to Jammeh'scandidacy (especially since Darboe threw in his hat), it may be prudentfor us to reconsider the boycott campaign. We have a common cause; andthe manner in which to respond to Jammeh's dictatorship should not divideus.Therefore, I will be calling and encouraging my friends/partners to makecontributions to Darboe (or any other candidate) as soon as possible. Ihope that I am wrong, but nothing about the elections would come anywherenear FAIRPLAY. Perhaps after the upcoming fraudulent elections, you will joinus in a direct action campaign. For now, let's help the declared candidates.Amadou------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 23:45:27 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Road Ahead?Message-ID: < 199608291443.XAA09775@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,First, welcome to the new members. We await your fruitful and regularcontributions to the List. That is the way forward.I sent some news on the Gambia to the List some days ago. Certainparts captivated my attention, viz.: Edward Singhateh's affirmationthat the army is behind Yahya's candidacy; Yahya's comment that theLocal Governtment Minister, not he, will spearhead his campaign.I tied these to Lawyer Darbo's claim that some traditional rulers inthe provinces are already campaigning for Yahya. What do we learnfrom these? Perhaps I am reading too much into the otherwiseinnocent remarks. Maybe my reasoning is faulty. But if these arenot the case, I can see a return to the tricks of the formerpoliticians. Intimidation of Chiefs and Alkalos to pay theirallegiance to the status quo with the tacit, implied threat ofdismissal for acting contrary to the `norm'. This, to my humble mind,explains why the Local Government minister will head Yahya's campaign.Edward's comment as quoted by Reuters sounds `unconstitutional'. Theirown constitution(and now ours) which proscribes the security forcesfrom politics is by implication flouted.I must reiterate that the die is already cast; election resultsannounced; Yahya AJJ Jammeh the declared winner. Soldiers who do notwant to mix in politics and neither wanted to be messed up by it donot contest election after `redeeming' their people. Cases in point:Sierra Leone and Mali. Those who intend to turn themselves into despotsunder the guise of becoming `civilian' always run for office: Ghana,Niger etc. The examples for either types of `revolutionaries' areoverwhelming and completely distinct. Yahya belongs to the latter. Hecannot lose the election for then his livelihood will vanish, neithera soldier nor a president. If I were him I cannot afford to miss both.But he is even smarter, choosing the more lucrative that still providesthe security a soldier can get(President of The Gambai--wow).Let us support our various candidates. They seem to provide someilluminating light in our uncertain tunnel. I am not a cynic, neithera skeptic. I am trying to be realistic and rational. All is not lost,for who will be more surprised than people like me when Jammeh trulyconcedes defeat to any of the other contestants. But that is notimpossible. They say elephants might fly!Now the big question, will Jammeh muster enough courage and say I havelost the election when he really does? Over to Gambia-l.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 09:05:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded posting of Dr NyangMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960829084404.20739B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everybody,This is a forwarded message of Dr Sulayman Nyang's last posting to thelist, and as happened to the previous ones, it bounced of as an errormessage. I have discussed this problem with Abdou and we have noticed thatthe problem is emanating from his end. His server at Howard is generatinga different email address for him everytime he posts on the list thus notbeing recognized by Gambia-l and consequently rejects it. Infact, this isthe fourth different address coming from that end. I have added theprevious three addresses to the list but still could not the deliver anymessages to them as they were sent by to me. As I understand, HowardUniversity has an unreliable server which is becoming quite apparent,in light of the fact that other members of the list are posting andreceiving their mails from the list without any problems. At this time,until things are fixed at their end, there is not much Abdou and myselfcan do about it. I am not sure whether Dr Nyang is still receiving hismails from the list along with Dr Mbye Cham who is also at Howard.Can the folks in Washington DC please relay this message to DrNyang. We are trying our best but not yet successful.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================This is to welcome our Nigerian neighbor to the Gambia 1.Although manyof us are not living in the Gambia and some of us have adopted otherhomelands, we still care about what happens in the Gambia and the WestAfrican region.The Nigerians have a lot to share with their Gambianneighbors. Military dictatorship has hijacked the freedom movement in thatcountry. More than half of the period of independence is now identifiedwith miilitary rule in that most populous state in the continent. One outof every four African and one out of every seven black in the planet isNigerian.It is definitely a sad commentary that the "Great Black Hope" isnowhere to be seen in the frontline of democratic construction of Africancivil societies.Gambians who at one time prided themselves as custodiansof a democratic political system have allowed their country to decaypolitically and the buddingdemocratic experiment nipped in thebud by corrupt elements working within thVe old regime and the adventurous------------------------------ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10231 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 18:39:31

Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 15:56:02 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: fwd message

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/28/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202349

TITLE= BRAUN / NIGERIANS (S)

BYLINE= MICHAEL LELAND

DATELINE=CHICAGO

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: JUST HOURS BEFORE U-S SENATOR CAROL MOSELY-BRAUN WAS

SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION IN

CHICAGO, A GROUP OF NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY ADVOCATES MARCHED OUTSIDE

HER DOWNTOWN OFFICE BUILDING. AS WE HEAR FROM VOA'S MICHAEL

LELAND, THEY WERE PROTESTING THE SENATOR'S SECRET VACATION IN

NIGERIA EARLIER THIS MONTH.



TEXT: ///ACT. CHANTING BY DEMONSTRATORS ///



ABACHA MUST GO! BRAUN MUST GO! (FADES)



/// END ACT ///



ABOUT 25 PEOPLE MARCHED THROUGH CHICAGO'S FEDERAL PLAZA, CHANTING

"BRAUN MUST GO!" AND "ABACHA MUST GO, " REFERRING TO NIGERIA'S

MILITARY LEADER SANI ABACHA. MOST OF THE PROTESTERS ARE MEMBERS

OF THE GROUPS -- NIGERIANS FOR DEMOCRACY, THE CHICAGO COALITION

FOR A DEMOCRATIC NIGERIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL.



PROTESTER SAM ENYIA WAS AMONG THOSE WHO MET WITH SENATOR

MOSELEY-BRAUN IN LATE JULY TO TRY TO PERSUADE HER TO SUPPORT

SANCTIONS AGAINST GENERAL ABACHA'S GOVERNMENT. MR. ENYA SAYS THE

SENATOR NEVER MENTIONED THAT SHE WAS ABOUT TO TAKE A PERSONAL

TRIP TO NIGERIA.



/// ENYIA ACT #1 ///



WE FELT BETRAYED AND NOT RESPECTED. AS A POWERFUL

SENATOR, SHE SHOULD HAVE LET US KNOW THAT SHE WAS GOING

TO VISIT WITH OUR HEAD OF STATE.



/// END ACT ///



SENATOR MOSELEY-BRAUN SAYS HER TRIP TO NIGERIA DID NOT AMOUNT

TO AN ENDORSEMENT OF THE COUNTRY'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT. LAST

WEEK THE STATE DEPARTMENT CONDEMNED HER VISIT, AND THE SENATOR

THIS WEEK TOLD REPORTERS SHE WOULD NOT DISCUSS THE MATTER ANY

FURTHER. (SIGNED)



NEB/ML/SP



28-Aug-96 10:52 PM EDT (0252 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 15:56:22 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: France / Immigrants

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/29/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202381

TITLE=FRANCE / IMMIGRANTS (L ONLY)

BYLINE=JULIAN NUNDY

DATELINE=PARIS

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: TWO FLIGHTS ORDERED BY THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT TOOK ILLEGAL

IMMIGRANTS FROM FRANCE TO THEIR HOME COUNTRIES IN AFRICA AND

DEMONSTRATORS IN PARIS PROTESTED FRANCE'S TOUGHER APPROACH TO

IMMIGRATION. JULIAN NUNDY REPORTS FROM PARIS.



TEXT: THE FRENCH INTERIOR MINISTRY SAID TWO FLIGHTS LEFT AN AIR

FORCE BASE WEST OF PARIS CARRYING A TOTAL OF 88 ILLEGAL

IMMIGRANTS. THREE OF THEM WERE MALIANS WHO WERE AMONG 220

AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS DETAINED A WEEK AGO WHEN POLICE EVACUATED THE

PARIS CHURCH THAT REFUGEES HAD BEEN OCCUPYING FOR SEVEN WEEKS IN

A CAMPAIGN FOR LEGAL RESIDENCE PAPERS.



LABOR UNIONS ARE CALLING ON THEIR MEMBERS WORKING FOR FRENCH

AIRLINES NOT TO PREPARE CHARTER FLIGHTS ORDERED BY THE

GOVERNMENT TO TAKE IMMIGRANTS HOME. THE LATEST TWO REPATRIATION

FLIGHTS USED A FRENCH AIR FORCE PLANE AND ONE CHARTERED FROM A

DUTCH COMPANY. THEY TOOK IMMIGRANTS BACK TO MALI, SENEGAL,

TUNISIA, AND ZAIRE.



ON WEDNESDAY, AN ESTIMATED 15-THOUSAND PEOPLE JOINED A PROTEST

MARCH THROUGH PARIS AGAINST IMMIGRATION LAWS THAT OPPOSITION AND

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS SAY ARE ARBITRARY AND RIGID. THERE WERE SOME

VIOLENT INCIDENTS AT THE END OF THE DEMONSTRATION BETWEEN

PROTESTORS AND POLICE, AND 15 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED.



AT THE SAME TIME, HOWEVER, TWO RECENT OPINION POLLS HAVE SHOWN

THAT PRESIDENT JACQUES CHIRAC'S POPULARITY IS RISING. AND

POLLSTERS SAY MANY RESPONDENTS CITE THE GOVERNMENT'S TOUGHER

APPROACH TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS A POINT IN HIS FAVOR.



BUT THE JURIDICAL CONFUSION SURROUNDING THE CASES OF THOSE

AFRICANS WHO OCCUPIED THE SAINT BERNARD CHURCH HAS DONE LITTLE TO

ENHANCE THE AUTHORITIES' IMAGE. OF THE 220 DETAINED, ABOUT 64

HAVE BEEN FORMALLY ORDERED TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY. ANOTHER 49 HAVE

BEEN TOLD THEY CAN STAY.



WITH THE LATEST DEPARTURES, SEVEN OF THE CHURCH PROTESTORS HAVE

NOW BEEN SENT HOME. ANOTHER THREE ARE IN PRISON SERVING SHORT

JAIL TERMS FOR OVERSTAYING THEIR EXPULSION ORDERS. FOUR MORE ARE

IN DETENTION IN A CENTER RESERVED FOR IMMIGRANTS ON THE POINT OF

EXPULSION.



THIS LEAVES MORE THAN 100 AT LIBERTY BUT STILL LIVING IN

UNCERTAINTY, WITH NEITHER LEGAL PAPERS ENABLING THEM TO LIVE

NORMALLY IN FRANCE NOR WITH ORDERS TO GO HOME. THE JUDGES

EXAMINING THEIR CASES COMPLAIN THAT POLICE FILES ON THE

IMMIGRANTS ARE OFTEN INCOMPLETE OR CONTRADICTORY, MAKING IT

IMPOSSIBLE TO RULE ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. (SIGNED)



NEB/JWN/JWH/CF



29-Aug-96 10:32 AM EDT (1432 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 96 15:55:59 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: UD Platform . . .

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l:



I have a copy of the UDP platform, if anyone is interested.

It is about 16 pages long and not on disc. Thus I have to fax it.

I will try to put it on disc by tomorrow so I can post it.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Aug 1996 22:59:19 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction of Brother

Message-ID: <v01510100ae4c21bc1ee2@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Abdou,



It is a pleasure to introduce to you my brother Dr. Momodou N. Darboe. He

is a professor(sociology and criminology) at Shepherd College in West

Virginia. I think it is quite a previledge for us to have another intellect

on the list. I therefore recommend that you subscribe Dr. Darboe to the

list.

Thank you.



Numukunda Darboe







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 01:16:45 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction of Brother

Message-ID: <v01510101ae4c448b4c6a@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Sorry, Dr. Darboe's address is











>Abdou,

>

>It is a pleasure to introduce to you my brother Dr. Momodou N. Darboe. He

>is a professor(sociology and criminology) at Shepherd College in West

>Virginia. I think it is quite a previledge for us to have another intellect

>on the list. I therefore recommend that you subscribe Dr. Darboe to the

>list.

>Thank you.

>

>Numukunda Darboe







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 10:32:24 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: UD Platform . . .

Message-ID: <199608301432.KAA09982@aspen>

Content-Type: text



Morro, I will need a copy when you manage to get it on disc. Thanks.



Malanding



>

>

> Gambia-l:

>

> I have a copy of the UDP platform, if anyone is interested.

> It is about 16 pages long and not on disc. Thus I have to fax it.

> I will try to put it on disc by tomorrow so I can post it.

>

> Morro.

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 14:01:38 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: One Last Thing.....

Message-ID: <



Beloved Brothers and Sisters:

Before I go let me bid farewel to all members. Of course we will

disagree, condemn, critisize and at times even tend to "hate" one

another's contribution, but I believe we are all working for a common

goal - a better Africa and for that matter a better Gambia. Regardless

of what others might say about one's postings,whether for or against the

AFPRC, one needs to have enough resistance not to respond with anger. I

believe we will one day achieve a common goal if we keep up with the

"hot" debate.Mafy and Famara Sanyang, keep posting your thoughts.

Contrary to popular opinion, I personally agree with you both, and like

both of you I am not a proponent of military junta but I do cherish them

for overthrowing corrupt governments like Sir Dawda's. The AFPRC members

are Gambians too, and if our Gambian interlectuals choose to make "fat"

checks for themselves as oppose to going back to Gambia to help build

a better Gambia for our kids, then I will cherish anyone who steps

forward and advance even one step ahead. What good is our education

when we only use it for self aggrandisement? Nelson Mandela Sacrificed

27 years of his life for black South Africans, and today the world is

witnessing what many did not believe. If we truely believe that Jammeh

is wrong and that God is with us (many claimed), then why not we go back

and prove Jammeh wrong no matter what. If we hold the truth and he puts

us in jail, then verily God will help us fulfill our dream in the long

run. The West can only help solve a portion of our "infinite" problems,

but Gambia's problems,left behind by Sir Dawda after 3 decades of

selfish and inhuman leadership, can only be solved by Gambians residing

in the Gambia.



GOD BLESS!!



PA-MAMBUNA.





ABDOU/TONY, PLEASE SIGN ME OFF AFTER 5.00PM TONITE.



























------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 96 14:37:29 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: THE UDP PLATFORM . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Here is the platform I promised. There are three problems with it.

1) My spell-checker has Americanized all the spellings;

2) As I attempted to cut and paste the document into the Net;

some format distortions occured;

3) As I typed the document from a rather bad photocopy, I could not

make out certain world e.g" the word "improst" that you will

come across . . .; and

4) I did not have time to read over the document after typing it.

There may be word additions or omissions . . . sorry guys.



Morro.

_______________________________________________________________________________

THE CONSTITUTION

OF

THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY





Motto:

JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESS



BANJUL - 23RD AUGUST, 1996





THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY



1. NAME

The name of the party shall be UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP).



2. MOTTO

The motto of the party is:

JUSTICE PEACE AND PROGRESS



3. PARTY FLAG:



The party shall have a distinctive flag comprising of a golden yellow

background with the unity HANDSHAKE inscribed in the center.



4. EMBLEM:

The emblem of the party shall be the UNITY HANDSHAKE.



5. AIMS AND OBJECTIVES







1. NATIONAL

The national objective of the party shall be:-

a) to strive relentlessly to maintain the independence and

sovereignty of The Gambian Nation;



b) to enhance the socio-economic and cultural development

of the nation in accordance with the principles of social justice and

improve the standard of living of all sections of the community

generally with special regard for the needs of women, children and

other disadvantaged groups;



c) to establish and maintain a democratic Gambian state based

on peace, social justice, respect for the rule of law and human

rights, good governance and the values of honesty, integrity, probity,

accountability and the authority and legitimacy of government

based on the express mandate of the people;



d) to infuse in The Gambian people a sense of national unity

and solidarity free of all tribal, religious, racial sectional and

other unacceptable distinctions.



2) INTERNATIONAL:

The International Objective of the party shall be:-

b) to collaborate with other states, political movements and

associations in Africa towards the integration and

unification of the African continent;



c) to work towards the attainment of peace and justice in the

world at large and in Africa in particular and to this end

to collaborate with the Organization of African Unity, the

United Nations and the Commonwealth of Nations and

all other progressive international organizations.



1) MEMBERSHIP:

There shall be two categories of membership

i) individual members; and

ii) affiliate members.



2) INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIP

Any person who is of the age of 18 or above and who

accepts the objectives, policies, programs and rules of the

Party shall be eligible for membership provided that:

a) he or she is not a member of any other political party or of

any organization whose policy is inconsistent with that of the

party;

b) his or her membership is approved by the Central Committee

of the Party.



Application for individual membership shall be

made to a branch secretary as to acceptance or

otherwise. It may also be made to the

Constituency Committee. In exceptional

circumstances application may be made to the

Secretary General for consideration of the Central

Committee. On enrollment every member hall be

supplied with a membership card.



ADMISSION FEE

Each individual member of the party shall be

required to pay on the enrollment an admission fee

to be determined from time to time by the Central

Committee



MEMBERSHIP DUES:

Each individual member of the party shall pay

annual membership dues to his Branch, the amount

of such dues to be determined by the Central

Committee at any particular time.



2) AFFILIATED MEMBERS:

This category of membership shall comprise

organizations such as:-

a) Kafolu;

b) Farmers Organizations;

c) Cooperative societies, unions, and associations;

d) Youth and sports organizations;

e) Trade unions;

f) Cultural organizations;

g) Womens organizations

h) Other organizations approved by the central

committee of the Party



1) All such organizations must accept the aims and objectives,

policies

and programs of the Party.



2) They must be in the opinion of the Central Committee bona fide

democratic organizations.



3) An organization wishing to affiliate shall forward a resolution

to effect duly passed by the organization and signed by its

President

and Secretary, to the Secretary General of the Party, who shall in

turn bring it before the Central Committee of the Party for

consideration.



4) Each organization upon being accepted for affiliation shall pay an

Affiliation Fee to be determined from time to time by the Central

Committee.



5) Affiliated organizations shall pay an annual fee to be determined

from time to time by the Central Committee.



7. FUNDS AND OTHER PROPERTY OF THE

PARTY:

1) The party may acquire, hold, manage and dispose

of movable and immovable property.



2) The trustees of the Party shall have the authority to

hold, to the benefit of the Party any movable and

immovable property.

3) The power vested in the trustees under paragraph

2 shall include the power to manage, dispose or

otherwise deal with such property on behalf of the

Party. For the purpose of this article the Secretary

General and Party Leader, Treasurer and Senior

Administrative Secretary shall jointly be the

trustees of the Party



4) The general funds of the Party shall be derived

from proceeds of functions (dances, football

matches etc.) voluntary subscriptions, appeals,

donations, banquets, sale of party literature,

badges, admission fees of individual members and

affiliated organizations, membership dues and

other lawful sources approved by the Party.



5) Except in the case of authorized improst accounts

all funds shall be deposited in a Bank and

application for withdrawals must be signed by the

Secretary General and Party Leader or Treasurer

and one other member of Party Secretariat in every

case.

6) ORGANS OF THE PARTY:

The organs of the party shall be:

1) The National Congress;

2) The Central Committee;

3) The Party Secretariat;

4) The Party National Assembly Committee;

5) The Regional Committee;

6) The Constituency Executive Committee;

7) The Branch Executive Committee;

8) The Party Womens Wing

9) The Party Youth Wing



7) THE NATIONAL CONGRESS:

The National Congress shall be the supreme organ of the

Party.

THE COMPOSITION OF THE

NATIONAL CONGRESS



The National Assembly shall comprise of:-

i) such number or delegates as the Central Committee

shall determine duly elected by each constituency, one

quarter or whom shall represent the Womens Section

and one quarter of whom shall represent the Youth

ii) Section of their constituency;

iii) such delegates duly elected each affiliated

organization as the Central Committee shall

determine.



1) ELECTION OF DELEGATES TO THE PARTY

CONGRESS

Qualification and disqualification of delegates:

a) every delegate must be a bona fide member of the party;

b) delegates must be bona fide members or officials of

organizations electing them;

c) no one person shall act as a delegate for more than one

organization or constituency;

d) no one person shall act as a delegate who has not paid his

or her dues up to date or who has not paid the affiliation

fees of his or her organization.

1) FUNCTIONS AND POWERS OF THE

NATIONAL CONGRESS

The National Congress shall:

a) lay down the broad policy and programs of the party;

b) consider the reports and the audited accounts present by

the Treasurer on behalf of the Central Committee;

c) elect on the recommendation of the Central Committee

the National Officers of the Party, such officers being:

i) The Secretary General who shall be the Leader of the

Party

ii) Deputy Secretary General and Party Leader:

iii) National President

iv) the Party Treasurer

v) Public Relations Officers

vi) Campaign Manager



d) amend the Constitution when necessary;



e) deal with other matters affecting the Party and the country;



All decisions of the national Congress shall be binding on all members of

the Party and Affiliated Organizations.



4) MEETINGS OF THE NATIONAL CONGRESS



a) the Secretary General who shall be Chairman;

b) all members of the Party Secretariat

c) all national officers of the party;

d) the Chairperson of each regional committee;

e) the Chairperson of each constituency executive committee;

f) five members elected by the National executive committee of the

Party.

g) youth movement and the party womens Wing respectively;

h) ten members nominated by the Secretary General and approved by

Party

Secretariat.



All members of the Central Committee other than the Ex-officio members shall

seterm of two years and shall be eligible for re-election or selection.



2 FUNCTION OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

a) to carry out policy and program of the party as laid down by the

Party Congress.

b) to supervise the administrative machinery of the Party at all levels--

national, regional and branch executivesand take to such measures as

it deems necessary to implement decisions and the program of the party

as laid down by the National Congress;

c) to help organize, guide and supervise the work of regional,

Contituencu and Branch committee of the party;

d) to enforce the Constitution, Rules, Regulations, Standing

Orders and Bye-laws of the Party, and to take any action it deems

necessary for such purpose whether by way of disaffiliation of

an affiliated organization, dissolution of or suspension of

a branch of the party, or dismissal or suspension of a member

of the party;

d) in consultation with constituency selection committees, approved

candidates forCentral and Local Elections;



e) to initiate and undertake all such activities as may further the aims

and objectives of the Party.



1. MEETINGS



a) The Central Committee shall meet at least once every Two Months with a

notice of at least one week. The Central Committee shall meet in

extraordinary secession at the request of the Chairman or of at least

One Third of its membership

b) at ever meeting of the Central Committee the Secretary General shall

submit a report on the state of the Party and may request all other

organs, departments and Committees of the party to submit reports on

their activities.





11. SECRETARIAT



1) COMPOSITION: There shall be a Secretariat of the Party comprising:

a) all National Officers of the Party, the Secretary General and

Party leaser as Chairman



b) Not more than eight (8) assistant Secretaries General nominated by

the Secretary General and approved by the Central Committee;

c) all other National officer of the party.

d) coordinator of womens and youth affairs respectively.

1) FUNCTIONS: The Secretariat shall be responsible for the day to day

administ or its decision for ratification, by the Central Committee.



2) SUB-COMMITTEES

a) There shall be the following sub-committees of the Secretariat:

i) Economic Affairs Committee;

ii) National Education Policy Committee

iii) Health and Social Policy Committee;

iv) Political, Education and Communication Committee;

v) Selection Committee for Presidential Candidates

vi) Party organization Committee



b) The Secretariat may establish such sub-committee as it considers

necessary for the proper administration of the party and for the

realization of its objects. All sub-committees shall be answerable and

shall report to the Secretariat. The Composition and rules of procedure

of such sub-committees shall be laid down by the Secretariat



12 SELECTION COMMITTEE FOR PRESIDENTIAL

CANDIDATES

1) The Selection Committee for the Presidential Candidate shall

consist of:

a) The National President as Chairman;

b) all members of the Party Secretariat other than aspirants for the

Presidency;

c) five members chosen by the Constituency or ward Committee;

d) two members from each Regional Committee.

1) All decisions of the Selection Committee shall be binding on

all members.

2) All applications for selection as the party candidate in

the presidential elections shall be submitted to and

considered by the Central Committee for its approval.

13 AMALGAMATION OF CONSTITUENCIES INTO REGIONS

1) The Central Committee shall amalgamate such number of constituencies as

may be convenient into Regions.

2) each region shall have a Regional Committee comprising:

a) all the Central Committee members in the Region;

b) all the party members of the national Assembly in the Region;

c) the regional secretary/coordinator and Regional Campaign Manager

who shall be appointed by the party Secretariat;

d) two representative each from the Womens wing and Youth Wing of

each constituency in the Region.



1) The Regional Committee shall elect from among its members a regional

chairman, vice chairman and treasurer for a term of Two Years but who shall

be re-election.

2) Regional Committee shall meet at least once every three months. It may be

convened by the Regional Secretary chairman or one third of its membership.

I may set up sub-committees and entrust them wit specific responsibilities.

3) The duties of the Regional Committees shall be:

a) to help organize constituencies and branches in the towns and villages

within the region and to coordinate their activities and work;

b) to help carry out the policy and program of the party and instructions and

directives received from the Secretariat. The Regional Committees shall

have power to make recommendations to the Secretariat on matter of

disaffiliation, dissolutions or expulsions of affiliated organizations

branches and members of the party within the Region;

c) to submit reports and statements accounts to the National Committee, as

well as to the national Secretariat;

d) to help manage control and guide the work of the party in local

e) government affairs as well as the work in educational and cultural

f) organization under the general supervision of the Secretariat;

g) to undertake all such activities as may further the work of the parties in

the region concerned.



14) CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

1) Each constituency shall have a constituency executive committee

comprising as follows:

a) Chairman;

c) Treasurer;

d) Secretary;

e) Campaign Manager/Information and Communications Officer;

f) Four representatives of the Womens Wing in the Constituency;

g) Four representatives of the Youth Wing in the Constituency;

h) Four other committee members.

1) The members of the committee other than the representatives of the

and womens wings shall be elected at an annual conference of the

Constituency. The quorum for the meeting of the committee shall be

nine, unless otherwise generally determined by the Secretariat.

2) Members of the Committee shall serve for a term of One (1) Year an

shall be eligible for re-election.



4) FUNCTIONS OF CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE

COMMITTEE



The Functions of the Constituency Executive Shall be:

a) to carry out the policies and decisions of the Party within the

Constituency;

b) to receive and consider applications for Party membership, candidature

and elections and make recommendations thereon and on matters of

discipline to the appropriate party organ;

c) to convene an annual conference of the constituency in which all party

branches shall be entitled to participate. A conference may also be

convened by one third of the branches in the Constituency;

d) to organize the party in the constituency and supervise the setting up and

functioning of party branches;

e) to undertake all such activities in conformity with the party

constitution,

as may further the work of the party in the constituency.



15 PARTY BRANCHES

1) ORGANIZATION:

a) The branch shall be the basic unit of the organization of the party. The

Party shall establish branches in each town or village;

b) each branch shall be governed by the Branch Executive Committee

which shall be elected annual at a general meeting of the branch. The

Branch may appoint full-time paid officer where funds permit;

c) in town which have been divided into wards for Local Government

elections, there shall be party branches in each ward;



d) all branches shall deal directly with their respective constituency

committees and officers.







2) EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:

a) There shall be a branch executive Committee consisting of the following:

i) Chairman;

ii) Vice Chairman

iii) Secretary

iv) Treasurer

v) Campaign Manager/Secretary

vi) One Representative of the Womens Wing

vii) One Representative of the Youth Wing

viii) Two Executive Members

a) The branch Committee shall meet at least once a month at the request of

its Chairman or of four of its members.



2) DUTIES OF BRANCH EXECUTIVE:

The duties of the Branch executive committee shall be:

a) To carry out propaganda and organizational work among people in order

to familiarize them with the principles and policies of the party as well as

the partys position on national and international issues;

b) to pay constant attention to the views and concerns of the people, and

transmit the same to the Constituency Committee Secretary;

c) to pay heed to the political, economic and cultural life of the people and

to take the lead to organize the people in the locality in which the branch

operates in order to solve their own problems by encouraging the spirit of

initiative among the masses;

d) to recruit new member and to collect party membership dues;

e) to maintain, check and verify the record of the party membership and to

report to the Secretariat any act of indiscipline and other conduct which

might bring the party into dishonor and disrepute;

f) to foster to the political and general education of party members

particularly party cadres.





The Branch Executive Committee shall have no power to expel any member. In

casindiscipline, the branch can suspend the members so concerned and report

the maConstituency Committee for action.





4) BRANCH GENERAL MEETING:

There shall be general meeting of each branch not less than once every three

mo



16) NATIONAL ASSEMBLY COMMITTEE OF THE PARTY

1) There shall be national assembly committee of the party.

2) The National Assembly Committee of the Party consist of:



All Party members in the National Assembly.

3) The National Assembly Committee shall be chaired by the Secretary

General and Party Leader.

4) Where the Secretary General and the Party Leader is not a member of

the National Assembly he may designate a member of the Party in the

National ssembly to be leader in the National Assembly of all party

members therein.



17 PARTY ADMINISTRATION

POLITICAL BUREAU

1) The central administrative machinery of the Party shall be known as

Political Bureau which shall have the following officers:

a) Senior Administrative Secretary;

b) Administrative Secretaries.

These officers shall be appointed by the Secretary General on

recommendation of the Secretariat.

2) The political Bureau shall be under the direct supervision and

control of the Secretariat.

3) The Secretary General shall serve as a liaison between the bureau

and central committee of the party. He shall be responsible to report

to the Central Committee on the work and activities of the Bureau.

4) The chief function of the Political Bureau is transmit decisions

of the Central Committee to the Regional Committees, constituency

Executive Committees and to Party Branches and to perform any

other duties connected with party administration. The Bureau

shall maintain close contact with Branch Secretaries as well as the

Constituency and Regional Secretaries.





18) WOMENS MOVEMENT

Individual women members of the Party shall organize in the

Womens sections. These sections may be organized on

Branch bases. The National Executive Committee of Women

shall be established to coordinate the activities of the women in

the party. Leaders appointed to each Womens Branch shall

be responsible for the coordination if the work amongst the

women in the Branch.



The shall be no separate status of women in the party. A woman

who becomes an individual member of the party becomes thereby

a member of the Womens section of her Branch.

Women may join the party through the womens section. Each

party Branch shall have a womens section to cater for the special

interest of women, but the womens section shall be

part and parcel of the Branch. There shall be only one

Executive Committee of each Branch

including the Womens Section.



19) YOUTH MOVEMENT:

The Youths of the Party shall be organized into a Youth

Movement. The Secretariat shall appoint a member to serve

on the Youth Movement Executive. Each Branch of the

Party shall also appoint a member of the Branch to serve on

the Branch Youth Movement Executive.



20) PARTY MANIFESTO:

The Central Committee of the Party shall decide which items

from the party program shall be included in the manifesto which

shall be issued by the party prior to every national

or Local Government Election.



21) QUORUM:

The Quorum of every organ of the Party shall consist of

one Third of the membership of that organ unless otherwise

expressly provided.



Decisions at all meetings of party organs shall be arrived

at by a simple majority of the members present, unless otherwise

expressly provided.





22) AMENDMENT:

1) This constitution may be amended by the two-thirds majority of votes

at

any National Congress.

2) Proposals for the amendment of the constitution shall be submitted to

the secretary general and party leader at least two months before the

Congress for inclusion in the Agenda. Notice of such proposals shall

be

communicated in writing to all constituencies at least one month before

the Congress.



Provided that in the case of an extraordinary Congress these

time limits shall be dispensed with provided further that reasonable

notice is given to both Secretary General and the Constituencies.



3) Proposals for the Amendment of the Constitution shall be made only by



23 TRANSITIONAL

1) Until such time that the partys National Organs are constituted in

accordan

with the Provisions of this Constitution, the members subscribing to the

registration of the party in accordance with the Election Decree 1996, here

an after referred to as the Foundation Members, shall be deemed to be a

National

Congress and shall elect from amongst themselves;

i) The National Officers of the Party;

ii) Such other number of members not exceeding Twelve (12) to serve

as Party Secretariat members in addition to the National Officers;

iii) A Central Committee not exceeding 100 members, including the

members of the secretariat, having due regard in their election to the

need for balance in membership.



1) The Central Committee elected under this provision shall be the Selection

f first Presidential Elections following the registration of the Party.



2) The Party Secretariat together with such other members as it may co-opt

sha the Selection Committee for the first selections to the National Assembly

following the registration of the Party.



3) Not later than eighteen (18) months after the registration of the Party a

NCongress shall be organized to reconstitute the Party organs in accordance

with



END OF PLATFORM END OF PLATFORM END OF PLATFORM END OF PLATFORM

_______________________________________________________________________________



PS:



As you can see people, the document is rather messy due to

the problems I outlined at the beginning of this

posting.





Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 96 15:07:34 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: One Last Thing.....

Message-ID: <



Pa Mambuna:



Let us assume that the AFPRC is the BEST government The Gambia ever

had. While we're at it, let's also assume it is the BEST govt.

in the whole wide world and the universe. Let's say aliens fly to

earth purposely to consult with the AFPRC for its wonderful

ways of governance . . .



Let's also say that a group of the wackiest, most raggedy, but

well-armed bums, decide to forcibly remove the AFPRC from

power . . . a blow to the Universe. What do you (Pa Mambuna)

do then?



(What I am getting at is this: A society of men must be a society of

laws. Change must occur according to a prescribed standard. Unless you

you can successfuly argue that the prescribed procedure is irretrievably

broken, inadequate or otherwise unsuitable, one must never entertain

extra-legal measures---We dealt with this issue at length sometime ago.)

While you're away, think about it. In the meantime, send Mr. Darboe

some (perhaps $100-200).



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 14:54:54 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Raising Funds For U.D.P.

Message-ID: <v01510100ae4cfd23f1df@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi guys,

Firstly, I commend Morro Ceesay for his indefatigable efforts in providing

us with up-to-date information on the U.P.D.. It takes only a dedicated

person to do such work. Once again bravo!!!



Now that the Lift of the ban on political activities is fast approaching,

It is imperative that the various local chapters of U.D.P. start collecting

funds. Also, we need to be aware of the fact that is very little time

between the lift and the election. Therefore all financial and moral

support should be ready for the campaign as soon as possible. The Bank

Account # for U.P.D.



The Bank Account # for U.P.D.



110-14395-01



Address of Bank



Meridien Biao Bank (Gambia) Ltd

314 Buckle Street

P.O. Box 1018

Banjul, The Gambia





Numukunda











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 15:54:22 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: ZIMBABWE STRIKE

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/30/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-202426

TITLE=ZIMBABWE / STRIKE (L ONLY)

BYLINE=LAWRENCE BARTLETT

DATELINE=HARARE

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: IN ZIMBABWE, A STRIKE BY TENS OF THOUSANDS OF GOVERNMENT

WORKERS CONTINUED FRIDAY ALTHOUGH THE GOVERNMENT HAS OFFERED A 20

PERCENT PAY INCREASE. LAWRENCE BARTLETT REPORTS FROM HARARE.



TEXT: // ACT - STRIKERS SINGING //



SEVERAL THOUSAND STRIKERS SANG ANTI-GOVERNMENT SONGS WHILE

MARCHING THROUGH THE CENTER OF THE CAPITAL, HARARE, AS THEY HAVE

EACH DAY SINCE THE STRIKE BEGAN EARLY LAST WEEK.



UNION LEADERS SAID THEY WOULD REFUSE TO RETURN TO WORK UNTIL THE

GOVERNMENT PROMISED PAY INCREASES ABOVE THE 20 PERCENT IT HAS

OFFERED, AND REINSTATED ALL WORKERS SACKED FOR GOING ON STRIKE.



THE ACTION BY THE STRIKERS AMONG THE COUNTRY'S 165-THOUSAND CIVIL

SERVANTS,HAS BROUGHT MANY GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO A COMPLETE HALT.

AND IT IS TURNING INTO A MAJOR TEST FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF

PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE.



THE GOVERNMENT INITIALLY TOOK A HARD LINE, ANNOUNCING THAT ALL

THE STRIKERS WERE FIRED. MR. MUGABE HIMSELF -- WHO RECEIVED A

PAY INCREASE OF MORE THAN 100 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR --

THREATENED TO USE THE STRIKE TO CUT THE NUMBER OF CIVIL SERVICE

JOBS.



BUT ON WEDNESDAY, AS BODIES PILED UP IN UNATTENDED MORTUARIES AND

THE ARMY WAS CALLED IN TO HELP RUN HOSPITALS, THE GOVERNMENT

APPEARED TO BACK DOWN. IT OFFERED A 20 PERCENT PAY RISE,

BACKDATED TO JULY FIRST, ON TOP OF COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS OF

SIX PERCENT.



THE WORKERS SAY THIS IS NOT ENOUGH, WITH JUNIOR TO MIDDLE GRADE

EMPLOYEES RECEIVING BETWEEN JUST 100 AND 500 U-S DOLLARS A MONTH.

A RECENT JOB EVALUATION EXERCISE SHOWED THAT THEIR SALARIES

LAGGED BEHIND THOSE IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR BY 172 PERCENT.

(SIGNED)



NEB/LB/JWH/CF



30-Aug-96 7:53 AM EDT (1153 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 Aug 1996 15:54:47 EDT

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: GAMBIA POLITICS

Message-ID: <



DATE=8/30/96

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-34222

TITLE=GAMBIA POLITICS

BYLINE=PURNELL MURDOCK

DATELINE=ABIDJAN

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: REGISTRATION CLOSED TODAY (FRIDAY) FOR POLITICAL PARTIES

THAT WANT TO COMPETE IN GAMBIA'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION NEXT

MONTH. V-O-A WEST AFRICA CORRESPONDENT PURNELL MURDOCK REPORTS

THAT ALTHOUGH GAMBIA'S RETURN TO CIVILIAN RULE IS CONTINUING AS

SCHEDULED, THERE ARE CONCERNS THE PROCESS MAY NOT BE ENTIRELY

FREE AND FAIR.



TEXT: FOLLOWING THE END OF A TWO-YEAR BAN ON POLITICAL PARTIES,

GAMBIA'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT GAVE POLITICAL GROUPS TWO WEEKS TO

MEET THE REQUIREMENTS FOR REGISTRATION. THE NATION'S ELECTORAL

COMMISSION WILL ANNOUNCE THE REGISTERED PARTIES ON MONDAY.



THIS PAST WEEK, GAMBIA'S MILITARY LEADER YAHYA JAMMEH ANNOUNCED

THE FORMATION OF HIS NEW PARTY, THE ALLIANCE FOR PATRIOTIC

RE-ORIENTATION AND CONSTRUCTION. UNTIL RECENTLY, CAPTAIN JAMMEH,

WHO OUSTED THE FORMER CIVILIAN GOVERNMENT IN A BLOODLESS COUP,

SAID HE WAS NOT INTERESTED IN POLITICS OR IN BEING PRESIDENT.

BUT HE NOW SAYS HE WAS PERSUADED TO ENTER THE POLITICAL RACE TO

CONTINUE THE WORK HIS MILITARY GOVERNMENT HAD STARTED.



SO FAR, THREE PARTIES HAVE ANNOUNCED CANDIDATES TO OPPOSE CAPTAIN

JAMMEH IN THE SEPTEMBER 26TH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. BUT THREE OF

THE MAJOR POLITICAL PARTIES IN GAMBIA HAVE BEEN BARRED FROM

COMPETING IN THE ELECTION, RAISING CONCERN THE MILITARY

GOVERNMENT IS ATTEMPTING TO CLEAR THE WAY FOR AN EASY VICTORY FOR

CAPTAIN JAMMEH.



EARLIER THIS MONTH, GAMBIAN VOTERS APPROVED A CONSTITUTION THAT

SOME CRITICS SAY INCLUDES PROVISIONS THREATENING HUMAN RIGHTS.

THE CONSTITUTION SETS AGE LIMITS ON THE PRESIDENCY THAT SOME SAY

WERE WRITTEN TO EXCLUDE POLITICAL LEADERS, SUCH AS OUSTED

PRESIDENT DAWDA JAWARA, AND TO ALLOW CAPTAIN JAMMEH TO QUALIFY

FOR THE HIGH OFFICE. IT ALSO BANS GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OUSTED

FOR CORRUPTION FROM RUNNING FOR OFFICE, AND ADDS PROVISIONS

ALLOWING A CANDIDATE TO BE ELECTED UNOPPOSED.



SHORTLY AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS ADOPTED, CAPTAIN JAMMEH BANNED

THE COUNTRY'S MAIN POLITICAL LEADERS FROM CONTESTING IN THE

ELECTION, CLEARING THE WAY FOR HIM TO RUN VIRTUALLY UNOPPOSED.



THE GAMBIAN LEADER FIRST SET THE ELECTION DATE FOR EARLY

SEPTEMBER. BUT HE RE-SCHEDULED THE POLL FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH AFTER

ELECTION OFFICIALS COMPLAINED THAT CAPTAIN JAMMEH HAD NOT GIVEN

THEM AND POLITICAL PARTIES ADEQUATE TIME TO PREPARE.



THE COMMONWEALTH OF FORMER BRITISH COLONIES SAYS THE RULES

ESTABLISHED FOR THE ELECTION ARE FLAWED AND WOULD ALLOW MILITARY

LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR HOLD ON POWER.



SOME OBSERVERS SAY THERE ARE DISTURBING SIMILARITIES BETWEEN

EVENTS IN GAMBIA AND THE CONTENTIOUS ELECTIONS IN NEIGHBORING

NIGER, WON BY ANOTHER MILITARY LEADER WHO DECIDED TO BECOME A

CIVILIAN RULER FOLLOWING INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE TO RESTORE

DEMOCRACY.



OBSERVERS SAY THE ELECTIONS IN NIGER WERE MARRED BY CONFUSION

RESULTING FROM HASTY AND INADEQUATE PREPARATION AND BY CHARGES OF

FRAUD. DURING THE TWO-DAY VOTE, NIGER'S MILITARY LEADER AND

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, IBRAHIM MAINASSARA, DISSOLVED THE

COUNTRY'S INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION AND SET UP A NEW ONE

TO COUNT THE VOTES. DESPITE CRITICISM OF THE ELECTION BY

INTERNATIONAL OBSERVERS, THE NATION'S SUPREME COURT, WHOSE JUDGES

WERE APPOINTED BY GENERAL MAINASSARA, RATIFIED THE RESULTS.

(SIGNED)



NEB/WPM/JWH/CF



30-Aug-96 12:35 PM EDT (1635 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 00:18:19 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: One Last Thing.....

Message-ID: <199608310418.AAA10398@aspen>

Content-Type: text



>

> Beloved Brothers and Sisters:

> Before I go let me bid farewel to all members. Of course we will

> disagree, condemn, critisize and at times even tend to "hate" one

> another's contribution, but I believe we are all working for a common

> goal - a better Africa and for that matter a better Gambia. Regardless

> of what others might say about one's postings,whether for or against the

> AFPRC, one needs to have enough resistance not to respond with anger. I

> believe we will one day achieve a common goal if we keep up with the

> "hot" debate.Mafy and Famara Sanyang, keep posting your thoughts.

> Contrary to popular opinion, I personally agree with you both, and like

> both of you I am not a proponent of military junta but I do cherish them

> for overthrowing corrupt governments like Sir Dawda's. The AFPRC members

> are Gambians too, and if our Gambian interlectuals choose to make "fat"

> checks for themselves as oppose to going back to Gambia to help build

> a better Gambia for our kids, then I will cherish anyone who steps

> forward and advance even one step ahead. What good is our education

> when we only use it for self aggrandisement? Nelson Mandela Sacrificed

> 27 years of his life for black South Africans, and today the world is

> witnessing what many did not believe. If we truely believe that Jammeh

> is wrong and that God is with us (many claimed), then why not we go back

> and prove Jammeh wrong no matter what. If we hold the truth and he puts

> us in jail, then verily God will help us fulfill our dream in the long

> run. The West can only help solve a portion of our "infinite" problems,

> but Gambia's problems,left behind by Sir Dawda after 3 decades of

> selfish and inhuman leadership, can only be solved by Gambians residing

> in the Gambia.

>

> GOD BLESS!!

>

> PA-MAMBUNA.

>

>

> ABDOU/TONY, PLEASE SIGN ME OFF AFTER 5.00PM TONITE.

>

>

>

Pa-Mambuna,

I think it is rather unfortunate that you will not be online to

receive reactions to your posting.



I would take this opportunity to remind colleagues that as a matter of

netiquette we try and exercise restraint when putting forward

arguements especially when we would not be able to receive responses from

the membership.



Have a nice weekend.



malanding

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 16:30:13 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: One Last Thing.....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Malanding,



Mambuna's last posting is rather neutral and you therefore do not need

to direct your response at/to him. If you have any contrary views to

his, please share it with us.



Mambuna,



Whether you receive this piece or not, I wish to say that you were a

prolific contributor to Gambia-l. Your news postings were quite

informative, your personal analysis of the Gambian scenario thoughtful,

provocative, highly balanced, and very well articulated.



Peace be with you untill you join us again. Best wishes in your drive

for graduate studies.



Lamin Drammeh(Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 16:35:41 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE UDP PLATFORM or what?. . .

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I have noticed a lop-sided attribute to the UDP issue. By this I mean

it is the same people almost always writing about UDP. If some of us

have other opinions/options, let us continue the discussion. I mean,

if we think some other party deserves our notice and contribution, let

us share the ideas.



Good day!



Lamin Drammeh(jp)



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 20:13:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

The following was rejected by the list server.



Received: from emout12.mail.aol.com (emout12.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.38]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.08/8.7.3+UW96.08) with SMTP id WAA10677 for <

From:

Received: by emout12.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id BAA18086 for

Date: Sat, 31 Aug 1996 01:01:52 -0400

Message-Id: <

To:

Subject: New Member



Dear Gambia - 1



My name is ABBA SANNEH from Brikama and i would like to introduce

myself as a new Member to Gambia - 1. Since i've been a member i have

enjoyed reading all the mail.I've been following the news about the "

so-called " election and i would really like to tell you my opinion about

YaYa Jammeh : I wish all the parties would boycott the voting and insist on

having a fair election with due process. I personally dont like YaYa !





