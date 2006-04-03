Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re:NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

2) Re: NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

3) Re: NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

4) "I Told You So!"

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

5) Election or No Election?

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

6) Elections . . .

by <

7) TESTING

by Gabriel Ndow <

8) Re: TESTING

by Gabriel Ndow <

9) new member

by

10) Re: The question, considered ....

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

11) Hello everyone

by Bamba NGum <

12) Re: new member

by "A. Loum" <

13) Re: The question, considered ....

by Yaya Jallow <

14) Re: new member

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

15) RE. Membership Removal

by L Konteh <

16) The question considered

by mostafa marong <

17) New Member

by

18) Re: new member

by "A. Loum" <

19) Re: Election or No Election?

by Njie Nyang <

20) Re: Election or No Election?

by "A. Loum" <

21) Re: The meeting(s)

by Gabriel Ndow <

22) Re: Election or No Election?

by Gabriel Ndow <

23) Re: Election or No Election?

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

24) THE NO ELECTION MOVEMENT . . .

by <

25)

by mostafa marong <

26) Re: Election or No Election?

by

27) Re: The meeting(s)

by ABDOU <

28) Error correction . . .

by <

29) Re: The meeting(s)

by "A. Loum" <

30) INTRODUCTIONS . . .

by <

31) Re: INTRODUCTIONS . . .

by Gabriel Ndow <

32) Re: Election or No Election?

by Gabriel Ndow <

33) Re: The question considered

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

34) Referendum?

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

35) (Fwd) Gambia throws out VOA journalist

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

36) Re: Election or No Election?

by <

37) Fwd: FW: Gemini News:SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

by

38) Re: INTRODUCTIONS . . .

by

39) Peasants, intros and stuff

by mostafa marong <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 05:37:03 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re:NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

Message-ID: <



Am I reading this right? The concluding sentence in the PANA report said

a referandum will be held to decide whether elections are to proceed?

I'm amazed that the journalist didnt highlight this aspect and analyze

the implications. With the numerous "no elections" representations, this

constitutes a death nail on the democratic process.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 10:56:42 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

Message-ID: <



GOD BLESS our Gambia!





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 11:06:11 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

Message-ID: <



Indulge me please and resend your fax no. I seemed to have misplaced it.

Cheers

Roddie



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 15:32:43 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: "I Told You So!"

Message-ID: <



Return-path: <

Date: Mon, 04 Mar 1996 12:29:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: Elections postponed?

Sender:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Reply-to:

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Precedence: bulk



Hello compatriots!



I called the Gambia Embassy in Washington, DC, to see if there is an official

statement or a press release relating to the election schedule. Well, the

embassy staff, particularly the First Secretary, said they have not even

heard of rumours of the June elections being postponed. So, let's wait

and see. The embassy plans to get an AOL account soon, I was told. We

should be able to post govt. press releases to the group soon. This will

help us to at least determine "official" thinking.



While on the issue of elections, please recall what I stated to this group

before:

(1) The Gambia will NOT have FREE and FAIR elections any time soon. The process

is already stacked heavily in favor of the July 22nd Movement. The ban on

political activities and parties continue while the AFPRC and its surrogates

embark on political campaigning and setting the stage for the civilianization

of the junta. How can competitive, democratic, and viable political parties

be constituted under the current political climate and with the amount of

time remaining before the scheduled elections? Jammeh ang gang know that the

chances of that happening are slim; hence the delay in releasing even the

draft constitution and the exploitation of national/public resources for

the AFPRC's political gain. Jawara lacked the insight to use TV for this

purpose.

(2) Jammeh will NOT go back to farming; at least not voluntarily. The regime

has entrenched itself too much in the perks of helsmanship to seriously

contemplate life in the barracks or on the farm. Let's not fool ourselves.



(3) We must all contribute to ending militarism in The Gambia and make sure tha

we do not end up in a cycle of violence/coups and counter-coups.



(4) Opposition to the AFPRC should not blind us to the corruption, ineptitude,

and inefficiency of the Jawara regime. I see nothing wrong with the overthrow

of the Jawara Kleptocracy. Thirty years of misrule was enough. Jawara does

not deserve commendation for any thing. The PPP is largely responsible for the

messy situation in which we now find ourselves. What were the chances of

alternation in power under the so-called democratic government headed by Jawara?

The task for us is to end military rule; ensure that the AFPRC accounts for its

activities while in power; make sure that Jawara and his gang also pay for the

decades of misguided policies and corruption; and, finally, put structures and

mechanisms in place that would ensure the consolidation of democracy in our

dear country.



Peace!

Amadou.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 15:38:07 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <



I hope I can complete this message before a phone call interrupts it.

The previous message I sent was originally posted on March 4, 1996.



No one should be surprised by the last minute hitches in the "transition"

program. Delegations of "opinion leaders" have been parading the State

House" recently calling on the AFPRC to either postpone the elections or

to stay in office indefinitely without elections. A so-called "No

Election Movement" is already taking shape. Therefore, reports of a

referendum on whether or not to hold elections seem accurate to me.



At least, now we know that the July Meeting in Atlanta would be timely and

may be very crucial in terms of getting citizens to act for the

establishment and consolidation of democracy in The Gambia. Despite our

other philosophical/ideological differences, I believe that most of us

share a very important common concern--namely, bringing sanity to our

political system.



We need input/ideas relating to the proposed conference (agenda items,

publicity, etc.).



Peace!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Apr 96 10:29:25 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Elections . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



You may already be aware of this, but I have a report here that says in part:



Gambia will have to postpone elections to end military rule from the end

of July because of delays in registering voters, electoral commission

chairman Gabirel Roberts Said on Friday.



"The registration of voters will now take place from May 13 to June 22,

1996. It will be followed by a three month period for the organisation

and registration of political parties and electoral campaigning," he said.





Oh well . . .



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Apr 1996 20:18:01 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: TESTING

Message-ID: <



This is a test to see if I am back on the list.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Apr 1996 21:00:58 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: TESTING

Message-ID: <



GREAT!!!



Looks like I am back. I do not know exactly what the problem was but since I

received that very large "user info" from Katim before he signed off, I have

been having some trouble with accessing the list.



Anyhow, glad to be back. Please update me on any new developments concerning

the conferences. I spoke to Amadou on the phone and we will be meeting here next

weekend to discuss matters pertaining to conferences.



I suppose the folks in Gambia have informed the group about the Electoral

Commissions Press Conference? Looks like the elections will be postponed until

some future date.



The tasks ahead of us are daunting but with determination and vigilance they

shall be accomplished.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Apr 96 18:06:49 WET

From:

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <9604161908.AA17744@ gemini.nlu.edu >



Could you please add Tijan Senghore to the list? His address is:



TijanSenghore@kemet.com



He's a Gambian currently working on an MBA at Gardner-Webb University in North

Carolina.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Apr 1996 23:07:15 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



> Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 20:10:48 -0500 (CDT)

> Reply-to:

> From: Yaya Jallow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: The question, considered ....



> Hey Fellas,

> Let me welcome all the new members, especially Tapha whose

> membership was initially delayed due to some technicalities. Well I think

> the "tesito" is expanding albeit having lost one recently.

> On another note, there is quite a barrage of interesting and no

> doubt provocative issues encompassing both The Gambia and its sister

> nation-states on the list. I am curious though, Africa including The Gambia

> have

> always approach its problems from a political perspective which, to a

> large extent, is shaped and fashioned by the West. What we need instead is a

> startegic vision for our coutry which is of our own product. We should

> probably orient our focus more

> on economic development rather than Poltics. The accomplishment of the

> former will inevitably lead to poltical development. Today all ecomnomic

> advanced nations are poltical democracies and all of them began with

> economic capitalism. Example of this would be Triad-Nation states. For

> those that are econmically developed and not yet democracies are heading

> in that direction. Example of this would be the Far East ( Taiwan, South

> Korea etc).

> Contrast the above thesis with Africa. We began with poltical

> development, and alas, we never accmplished that and neither have we

> accomplish Economic prosperity. Therfore, in brief, the key to political

> maturity is mercantilism and economic advancement.

> Bye guys

> Yaya

>



Hello brothers & sisters,



I am relatively a very new member of the group. Thanks to everyone

for your contributions, especially Cole, Jaiteh, Morro and Yaya.

My reaction is mainly to the above message by Yaya. I think Yaya is

touching on very important issues, and nobody seems to react. May

be this issues have been exhausted on earlier discussions? (If so

then you don't need to bore yourself with the rest of the message)

He said in his posting that ".....The Gambia has always approach its

problems from a political perspective which, to a large extent, is

shaped and fashioned by the West." He further say that "..what we

need instead is a strategic vision for our country which

is strategic vision ...which is of our own product." I agree with

Mr. Jallow when it comes to designing systems which suit our

situations and not blindly importing everything.

My problem is I cannot see the free market to be a better

solution to our solving the problems. The hegemony of

the free market system should not stop us from discussing how we want

our societies to be. We are all aware of the shortcomings of the

market and hence need a strong state to regulate some of it. I don't

think we should choose between economic development and politics,

but see them as mutually inclusive.

Mr. Jallow also referred to the newly industrialised countries in the

Far East as an example of countries which have developed economically and are

moving towards western styled democracy. If I get him right, is he

saying that Western style democracy is ok , as long as it is preceded by

economic development. Mr. Jallow should remenber that Economic

development will be very difficult (one can say impossible) without

a strong state, and state building is a political process.

Bye for now.

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: 16 Apr 96 14:19:07

From: Bamba NGum <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Hello everyone

Message-ID: <



Amadou,

Can you add my home address to the list ? (

receiving mail at work, and sometimes it gets overwhelming to try to get the

job done and read my massages at the same time. I appreciate your

effort. By the way I am running a Linux Server at home. By any chance, if we

need a backup system for this news

group, I will provide it for all African brothers and sisters. This will be a

slicky Linux Web Server, but at this point

, I am running it locally. Just let me know ahead of time, if we happen to

loose our space on the Web.



Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Apr 1996 17:30:23 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <





Tejan Senghore has been added. Tejan, welcome. You can write and introduce

yourself.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On Tue, 16 Apr 1996



> Could you please add Tijan Senghore to the list? His address is:

>

> TijanSenghore@kemet.com

>

> He's a Gambian currently working on an MBA at Gardner-Webb University in North

> Carolina.

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Apr 1996 23:10:15 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



Fellas,

This is more in response to mr. Sanyang. Let me start by saying

that I very much welcome your feedback on that article I put forth and

your comments and questions are well taken.

In continuation, let us be reminded that the free market plays an

intricate important function. That is, it takes the people off the back of

government and the government off the back of the people. Any time you

invite the state to regulate people's lifes, you inevitably create

peoples dependency on the government. That eventually wipes out

people's ability to be creative, and sets in a belief system of

helplessness. In the worst case the state becomes abusive and

authoritative. Remember the greatest impetus to entrepreneurship

and ultimately economic development is individual innovation. Today the

world largest corporations were started by individuals.

With respect to Africa, if only we can see the cessation of

Governments ( military and civilian) stepping in and trying to

regulate us toward what 'they'think is good for us, Africa would

by now be on the path of economic prosperity. I'm sure mr. sayang, you

and I can agree that we both know much better what is good for us than

a state bureaucrat/politician/military personnel.

As far as the subsequent evolution of democracy, this does not have to

be western style but a domocracy indeed that would incorporate

the socio-cultural characteristics of the continent.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 00:46:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <



Tony, it appears that the job of a list manager is full of adding and

adding and ..... A couple of folks in Illinois have just contacted me

that they have lost touch with list, Janko Fofana and Baba Jaiteh all

at Western Illinois University. Please add them up again. Sorry for

bothering you if it is under someone else's domain. I just could not

keep track of who takes care of which domain.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 96 11:48:24 BST

From: L Konteh <

To:

Subject: RE. Membership Removal

Message-ID: <



Hi Tony,

Could you please remove Raduwan Dackour from the list.

His address is:

Please acknowledge .

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Lang



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 10:24:30 -0500

From: mostafa marong <

To:

Subject: The question considered

Message-ID: <



Yaya's argument is valid; I have a mechanistic view of government ie seeing

it as a conduit for the realization of peoples desires. The central planners

attempt at propagating the opposite

( organistic view) and the fate of that system speaks for itself. Of course

the conditions necessary for the efficient functioning of a competitive

market economy are not yet in place in our countries thus making government

intervention in selected areas necessary.In essence we must learn be

innovative and enterprising (remember Schumpeter?) if we want socioeconmic

development at a faster pace.





Date: Wed, 17 Apr



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 13:55:12 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



My name is Tijan Senghore and I am a new member of the Gambia list. I am

currently attending graduate school at Gardner-Webb University in North

Carolina.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 13:24:03 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <







Malanding, can you give me the email addresses of both Janko and Baba.

Thanks

Tony











On Wed, 17 Apr 1996, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Tony, it appears that the job of a list manager is full of adding and

> adding and ..... A couple of folks in Illinois have just contacted me

> that they have lost touch with list, Janko Fofana and Baba Jaiteh all

> at Western Illinois University. Please add them up again. Sorry for

> bothering you if it is under someone else's domain. I just could not

> keep track of who takes care of which domain.

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 16:40:03 -0500 (CDT)

From: Njie Nyang <

To:

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <



I agree with Dr. Janneh that no one should be surprised by the latest

announcement that elections would not be held as scheduled. This was

expected because the election time table was not a good faith effort by

Yahya. His excuse of technical assistance and funds coming late, falls

short. This is because Yahya have enough money to erect an arch, build an

airport, and yet still cannot finance the election locally. The junta's

excuse for the postponement of the election is very unexcusable by

Gambians atlarge. Also it is very ironic that Yahya, who is a very strong

advocate of civic education, will exploit the masses who are ignorant of

their civic rights. Yahya is condoning the "No Election Movement" because

it furthers his cause. Finally, the people who want Yahya to be their

eternal leader are nothing but a bunch of opportunists. These same clowns

have said the same for Jawara. Therefore is Yahya the only problem, or

Gambians atlarge? I sometimes believe that people have the government

they deserve.

Si Jama,

Daddy Njie.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 16:59:58 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <







I just want to comment briefly on the opportunistic nature of some members

of the Gambian electorate, the so called " no election movement " and

their ostentatious display of support for the AFPRC and Jammeh. Their

hypocritcal behavior came as no suprise to me. After all, these people

float with the wind in any direction that it is blowing. As someone puts

it they are the same who used to slaughter cows for Jawara. In my opinion,

these are people who are very narrow minded with no vision. Their primary

interest is to appease and gain the favor of whoever is in power.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 21:40:47 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: The meeting(s)

Message-ID: <



Folks:



I am still having difficulty staying on the list. Somehow my name keeps

getting bumped off the list. I have re-subscribed several times but the

problem continues to recur. I have not received any postings from the group

for almost a week!



Tony, Abdou and others do you have any ideas?



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Apr 1996 22:05:41 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <



Tony:



I just received your posting. Great! It looks like I am back on.



On the no election issue. I would not lose any sleep over an

opportunistic movement that is being guided by semi-literate people. Rather

we should focus our attention on the policies, statements, etc from the

institutions and officials upon whose shoulders the country is being carried on.For example, the recent press conference held by the Electoral Commission is

where we must focus our attention on. And of course the official statements

from the AFPRC.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 1996 00:58:41 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <199604180458.AAA10464@aspen>



I must say that the NO ELECTION movement must have dismayed or even angered some of us. However, one must try to answer a number of questions before reacting to hte news. Why are these people (who a few months ago were calling Jawara a angel) so easily convinced that what they saw in Jammeh a few month is good enough to allow him to stay for life? why is it so easy for the no election idea to be greeted with such reaction?



An important factor of course is that 90% of all Gambians did not have the opportunity to come this far as we did to understant long-term effects of political activities. If they did, Jawara would have left office since the 70s.

Also, for those of us who come from more conservative groups could remember old people saying (not so long ago) that if you send your child to school, he would end up being worst than a crook. In fact this attitude ( probably originating out misconception of Europoean ways of doing things) still echoes around some areas although in small pockets. Some older folks may even remember times when families would prefer abandoning kid who try to join customs, police or becoming bars.



Well this would not make sense until one assess 30 years of jawara and 18 months of jammeh. During the Jawara days we had important social, cultural and economic change that had left many particularly the rural poor feeling not only economically less well-off but morally bankrupt. I am sorry if the words sound too strong. Puritants who were ready to abandon their Kids because they tried to join police or Customs would have died of heart attack if they they see that the society have not only accepted those as ways of life. It even became a norm to see leaders, civil servant and politicians alike showing how powerful they can be with the poor farmers money. It has become so bad that you can count how many minister or ex-ministers had kids out of wedlock. Others having babies to babies. What more was needed to confirm the fears of our old folks regarding sending kids to school.



Ofcourse gone the days when one would abandon you son for joining the police but out are the days when "hell's angels'are the guadian angels. They are the ones who did not only lower the school fees but manage to "clean" the streets of indiscency, skin bleaching in just 13 months.



Well, we all know that also has a price and unfortunately the Gambian population would pay for it one day but it is hard to leave "the fish in your hand for the the one at your feet"nd up paying for it. That is mandingo proverb but I am sure many would know another version of it!



I say good morning

Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 96 11:20:40 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: THE NO ELECTION MOVEMENT . . .

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l:



I see that everyone is foaming at the mouth about the "No-Election Movement".

(In case you missed it, my sacarsm is meant as a joke.) In anycase, I'm

always terribly uncomfortable when blame is shifted to "peasants". A lot of

these people are under tremendous pressure. They live in the country, we

don't. Be gentle. Be careful not to scapegoat. Unltimately, Jammeh

will leave or stay regardless of how many peasants throw themselves upon his

feet to beg for his stay or departure. HE (JAMMEH) is the bad guy here.



I am also equally uncomfortable with ignoring the "semi-illiterate." That's

a highly elitist posture. In a democratic movement with revolutionary

aspirations (peaceful revolution as in, say, the former USSR), one cannot

afford to ignore the semi-illiterate. I am not sure one can afford to

ignore 70-90% of a country at anytime without instituting a dictatorship.

We cannot afford to ignore anyone, ESPECIALLY the peasants. So back off the

peasants. By any reasonable measure, they have the very least to gain in The

Gambia as is; I don't know why they should've to accept this abuse from us.



If we're so much more literate and smarter, why not try to win them

over. We cannot spit on peasants and expect their adulation. It is always

easier to shift blame for our own unforgiveable bumblings than to face up to

them.



Besides, no one has appointed us "saviors." (Who are we to ignore our

our countrymen?) Do not assume anything you have not been given; it

smacks of arrogance. When I think of all OUR (i.e. we the "literate" and the

"smart") woes upon the peasants, I praise God for their capacity to forgive

(what we the "smart" mistake as their "stupidity".) Their machetes can deliver

them than as much as our pens. Thank God they are willing to fall upon our

feet.



Morro



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 1996 10:23:17 -0500

From: mostafa marong <

To:

Message-ID: <



Malanding;

INING BAARA! The old folks' (although not schooled like we are)

fears,which may seem irrational, have been proved. We have contributed to

sociocultural and economic malaise (Custom boys, Ministers, High school

Principals, the Accounts Clerk, Police Officer, Hospital and Health staff,

Forest Officer-I'm sure you get the point now) are all part of the "TUBAB

KARANGDING" or those who had "NJANGAM TUBAB". Before a coherent public

sector or governmental philosphy could be articulated after independence,

the schooled boys starting drifting; it became a public sector for

individual and sectarian gains. Yes, those folks saying no to elections are

"unschooled" but our being "schooled" has done more damage to the entire

system than the Pa's. They have been fooled for too long; to them the only

"schooled" one worthy of their support is the one who says to the

Cooperative Union guys "you must give back the farmers' 40 million you have

stolen or we will take everything you have then lock you up in jail and

throw the key at sea" (talk bout tough talk!). I am not saying they should

support Jammeh; I am just trying to understand why they do what they do. Are

our hands clean enough? How about our track record? Let us look at

ourselves and appraise our attitude before we move into the Second Republic.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Apr 1996 00:28:11 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <



Hi all,



The discussion on the `no election' campaign has been very interesting.

However, I wish to throw in these few comments. But before I do, may

I pose this question. Who do we blame for this diabolical campaign?

I find it difficult to put the blame at the feet of the ordinary

Gambians. Sure they are the ones doing the talking, but may I say that

they are saying what they were asked to say. Left to themselves, I

do not think these rural folks who are usually removed from state

activities will walk to our TV station to urge Jammeh to stay on. My

feeling is that Jammeh and his cohort want to entrench themselves in

power and are using these people to achieve that goal. That is really

a pity. But while all this is going on, where are the intellingsia?

Many of us are out of the country and do not even think of going back,

perhaps for fear that our livelihood will be threatened. Those back

home are, for the same reasons, unwilling to raise their voices. Do

we have the likes of Wole Soyinka, Nelson Mandela etc--people who are

ready to speak for the voiceless despite the potential danger to their

families? Oddly, NO. Unless some people are willing to sacrifice

this life for the peasantry and for ourselves, I bet we will remain

in this type of situation. The reason being that every new president

will utilise the tricks of the previous regime to cling to power.

This exactly is what we are seeing in Jammeh. The mere thought of

incarceration is enough to quieten Gambians. My heart bleeds......





Please forgive me for the poor layout. Oops no paragraphs!



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 1996 12:16:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The meeting(s)

Message-ID: <



On Wed, 17 Apr 1996, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Folks:

>

> I am still having difficulty staying on the list. Somehow my name keeps

> getting bumped off the list. I have re-subscribed several times but the

> problem continues to recur. I have not received any postings from the group

> for almost a week!

>

> Tony, Abdou and others do you have any ideas?

>

> LatJor

>

Hi Latjor,

When you resubscribe, do you use the group password ? Could you

also tell me more about the problem in detail ?

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 96 14:48:00 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Error correction . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING, IN MY LAST MAILING,



"Their machetes can deliver them than as much as our pens." SHOULD READ:

Their machetes can deliver them as much as our pens.





SORRY.



MORRO.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 1996 13:03:57 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Cc:

Subject: Re: The meeting(s)

Message-ID: <





Latjorr, the problem is very mystifying to me. Since this is not a list

wide problem with everybody else, I would guess that the problem is

emanating from your host server at Spellman. In the meantime, I will

inquire with my computing and communications people here at UW to solve

the puzzle, but sometimes it takes a while for them to respond. Can you

please furnish Abdou a more detail explanation of the problem to see

what he can figure out.

I know that in a subsequent posting, you indicated being back but

if is not too much of a problem to other list members, I am requesting

that you carbon copy your future postings to Latjorr to ensure that he

receives and be informed of the discussions until this mystery is solved.

Latjorr, if you can give me your cut off date from last week, I will

forward to you some of the postings that you missed.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================





On Wed, 17 Apr 1996, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Folks:

>

> I am still having difficulty staying on the list. Somehow my name keeps

> getting bumped off the list. I have re-subscribed several times but the

> problem continues to recur. I have not received any postings from the group

> for almost a week!

>

> Tony, Abdou and others do you have any ideas?

>

> LatJor

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 96 17:15:43 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: INTRODUCTIONS . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I wonder how receptive the group is to a compilation of a brief bio on

everyone. We can individually send basic information on ourselves--eg.

name, current location, schools attended in The Gambia, current occupation

or area of study, etc.--to the list managers.



The compiled bios can be forwarded by subscription managers to new and

existing list members so interested. New members especially are at a

disadvantage in that they often have no idea who they're talking to on the

list. Of course, the countervailing concern is one of security and I would

understand if people feels a little queasy or don't want to entertain the

idea at all.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 1996 21:42:08 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS . . .

Message-ID: <



Morro:



I think your suggestion is a good one. A while back someone (I believe it was

Roddie) had made an outline pertaining to this issue. It was however not

implemented. Perhaps it is time to reconsider it again. Fellas, what do you

think?



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Apr 1996 21:07:02 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <



Concerning the No Election Campaign; the point to be made is that NO ELECTION

IS NO GOOD FOR THE GAMBIA! If what Yaya Jammeh is doing is great then let the

people show their approval through the ballot box. It is a dangerous idea to

entertain the notion that anyone can hold on to power ad infinitum just

because a group (peasants, businessmen, the "schooled" etc...) is saying so.

I hope others are not suggesting that opinions held by some is the standard

to be used for who should govern in Gambia! Let the entire country decide who

should lead them into the next century!



Concerning the peasants, whom Fanon refers to as the "wretched of the earth",

far be it from me or anyone to blame them for their condition. What I did state

was that those who have hijacked the Movement, the leadership, are semi-

illitrate people!!! (Please refer back to my prior posting to refresh your

memories!) They are the opportunists who have historically acted as

intermediaries between the 'elite' whose allegiance lies with their former

colonial masters, and the peasants, farmers, etc... Surely I need not elaborate further on this point?



The July 22 Movement was created to provide civic education for the population

prior to the elections. This in the hope that no one, especially the peasants,

and farmers will no longer be exploited as was the case with the previous

regime. Since its creation, an independent body has also been created by the

AFPRC for the same purpose. To provide civic education for the populace. Now

what the Movement's role is today, perhaps others know better than me. Political

campaigning was and is still banned. Perhaps we just have two bodies performing

the same role?



For the first time, we have the opportunity to truly elect to office those whom

the people want. The press conference held by the Electoral Commission last

week made it quite clear what they intended to do. Now that money is 'available'(they are being funded by independent sources), the voter registration drive

will be going on for the next six weeks. But perhaps a report was already filed

to the group during my absence, so no need to go over the details. The draft

constitution is expected to be released for debate/discussion on Monday I

believe and I have secured a committment from a source in Gambia for a copy

to be made available to the group (lest the Embassy or others cannot obtain a

copy quickly). Oh by the way, I suppose we should delete in the draft anything

that has something to do with electing the president and others (being in a no

election mood and all that)?



No the people deserve an opportunity to express where they want the country to

go and who should lead them there. Let us not deny the country this historical

opportunity!



One more thing. Please read carefully what others say before attacking them!



A Jaraama!



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Apr 1996 12:03:38 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: The question considered

Message-ID: <



This reply is mainly directed to Mr. Marong and Jallow. I think

Mostafa's posting is very reflextive. My original reaction was to

pinpoint that the market is not the absolute solution to our problems. We have

been leaving in the West and have seen the ills. I am very happy

about Marong's problematising of the issue. Mr. Jallow I think we can

agree to disagree about the solution. Thanks for your contributions.

Famara.



> Yaya's argument is valid; I have a mechanistic view of government ie seeing

> it as a conduit for the realization of peoples desires. The central planners

> attempt at propagating the opposite

> ( organistic view) and the fate of that system speaks for itself. Of course

> the conditions necessary for the efficient functioning of a competitive

> market economy are not yet in place in our countries thus making government

> intervention in selected areas necessary.In essence we must learn be

> innovative and enterprising (remember Schumpeter?) if we want socioeconmic

> development at a faster pace.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Apr 1996 07:40:52 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Referendum?

Message-ID: <



Well, I finally checked my fax machine and discovered a press release sent

to me from the Gambia Embassy (last Friday). It was sspecifically a

statement from the Prov. Independent Electoral Commission.



The statement refers to a referendum on the draft constitution, and NOT

on whether or not to hold elections. So the PANA story was inaccurate on

that count.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Apr 1996 15:11:54 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Gambia throws out VOA journalist

Message-ID: <



This could be of interest to some.

------- Forwarded Message Follows -------





>

> Voice of America Journalist Thrown Out of Gambia

>

> DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Kenechi Chikeluba, a Nigerian journalist who

> reports for the Voice of America, has been deported by the Gambian

> military regime as an "undesirable alien."

>

> Chikeluba, who arrived in Dakar early of Tuesday, told PANA that

> Gambian security officials took him to at the Senegalese border

> Tuesday and after giving him a deporation letter dated April 16, the

> same day.

>

> He was initially arrested for one day on March 30 on his return from

> a reporting assignment in Dakar, Senegal. Upon his release,

> Chikeluba was required to report to a police station every day.

>

> His deportation was ordered by Capt. Lemin Bajo, Minister of the

> Interior. Chikeluba claimed he had been abused.

>

> "They beat me up and seized my papers and tape. They said I was

> serving the interests of foreign powers bent on destabilising the

> Gambia," he said.

>

> Chikeluba, 28, has lived and worked in the Gambia since December 31,

> 1993, and filed stories to the African service of the VOA.

>

> He said he had had brushes with operatives of the National

> Intelligence Agency (NIA) in November 1995 over a story he had

> reported in which former President Dawda Jawara had accused the

> military regime of misapproprating a grant from Taiwan.

>

> The Gambian military regime has clamped down on journalists,

> especially those who work for the private media.

>

> Its first victim, Kenneth Best, a Liberian, publisher of the Daily

> Observer in Banjul, was deported soon after the government headed by

> Captain Yahya Jammeh came to power.

>

> In 1995, Cherno Cessay, a Sierra Leonean who reported for the same

> paper was also deported.

>

> The newspaper's marketing manager, Lorraine Forster, is currently

> being investigated for sedition.

---

S.S. Buah

Iowa State Univ.

Ames, Iowa

USA











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Apr 96 11:41:04 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: Election or No Election?

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I too read Fanon, and I did also read your mailing carefully before

responding. This was the statement you made:



"I would not lose any sleep over an opportunistic movement that is

being guided by semi-literate people. Rather we should focus our

attention on the policies, statements, etc from the institutions and

officials upon whose shoulders the country is being carried on. where

we must focus our attention on. And of course the official statements

from the AFPRC."



The first sentence made reference to an "opportunistic movement" and

its "semi-illiterate" leadership. The "movement" is peopled by a great

many peasants (illiterates) perhaps because of AFPRC/NIA

pressure. Your condemnation is not limited to the "hijacker",

"semi-illiterate" leadership; it is also of and concerning the peasants.

Then in your 2nd, 3rd and 4th sentences, you suggest we focus on the

AFPRC, officials and institutions of clout ( as opposed to the wretched

of the earth--70-90% of the country? Focus on THEM.) Our comments

were prompted by a careful reading of your statement not a lack thereof.



But I'll not belabor the point. Pursuant to your last mailing and the

explanations and clarification contained therein, I am glad to know you

are a friend of the peasant. I'll move on.



I do take exception to a few statements contained in your last mailing.

(1) "It is a dangerous idea entertain the notion that anyone can hold

on to power ad infinitum just because a group (peasants,

businessmen, the "schooled" etc...) is saying so."



I entertain no such idea and I don't know of any list member who does.

I want Jammeh GONE NOW.



(2) "If what Yaya Jammeh is doing is great then let the people show

their approval through the ballot box."



Yaya promised NOT to run. Why are you conceding now that he

can run? Halifa Sallah made the same concession in his "open letter".

Such huge leaps in our name, eh?



(3) "For the first time, we have the opportunity to truly elect to office

those whom the people want."



That's a bewildering statement. Talk to Amadou. He seems to think

that the deck is heavily stacked in favor of the AFPRC.( I don't know if

that means he thinks the elections won't be fair.) I certainly don't

think the elections will be free or fair. What is present now and absent

then that makes the elections under the AFPRC fair and those under

Jawara unfair? Perhaps you can help me. (Just so we clear up the air,

I was no Jawara supporter at the polls. I just disagree with his overthrow.)



Morro



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Apr 1996 19:12:49 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: FW: Gemini News:SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 96-04-19 04:24:25 EDT



You really should check your email.



There might be something of interest to you.

______________________________________________________________________________

_

From: Ousman Jobe on Thu, Apr 18, 1996 7:13 PM

Subject: Gemini News:SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

To:



[Image]

> The material that follows has been provided by Gemini News Service

> --------------------------------------------------------------------

>

> SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

>

> The Gambia is shrinking, one grain of sand at a time. Gemini News

> Service reports how the hungry Atlantic Ocean and a recent building

> boom have combined to threaten the country's coastline, drinking

> water and important tourist trade.

>

> By Rosemary Long, a British freelance journalist who lives in The

> Gambia.

>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------

> The Gambia, among the tiniest countries in Africa, gets smaller

> every day. Even the bones of its ancestors are literally being

> swallowed up by the sea. A desperate attempt has begun to shore up

> the vital stretch of coastline that runs from one side of The

> Gambia's only stretch of dual carriageway to its island capital of

> Banjul. The focal point, 500 metres long, is centred on the Muslim

> graveyard which for years has been crumbling into the sea - sending

> the remains of loved ones, in some cases, tumbling into the teeming

> Atlantic waves.

>

> Local people, exhorted by the Imams, gathered an impressive D250,000

> towards a reclamation effort for which the total cost will be D2.5

> million. On the launch day prayers were said at the beautiful but

> blemished site, and sea eagles, terns and gulls cried out like the

> souls of the dead. Massive boulders in steel boxes will be lowered

> along the graveside coastline. But that leaves another 30 kilometres

> of The Gambia's coastline still at risk making it - as one observer

> said - a case of sticking a finger in a dyke while floods pour

> through on either side. A United Nations Environmental Programme

> report considers The Gambia one of the world's 10 most vulnerable

> countries for a rise in sea levels.

>

> A scientific analysis of the situation shows that this could mean

> anything from a three per cent loss of land (if sea level rises 50

> cm) to a loss of seven per cent of land (with a sea level rise of

> 150 cm) over the next 15 years. Swamp rice cultivation areas,

> herbaceous steppes and grass savanna would suffer most - with up to

> 60 per cent land losses. There would also be a dramatic decrease in

> swamp cultivation, increased saltwater intrusion, a "drowning" of

> mangrove forests and extra sedimentation on the river bed.

> Environmentalist Geir Tyldum anticipates that Banjul - already two

> metres below sea level - could be largely under water by the year

> 2000. Salt water intrusion could affect crops and cattle. Supplies

> of fresh drinking water in heavily-populated areas could be at risk.

> The Gambia barely covers 10,000 square kilometres of land and the

> population in the coastal urban areas is soaring.

>

> Population expert Mary Fowlis Yamuah reveals that Kombo St Mary, the

> division which includes much of the residential, tourist, business

> and commerce areas had fewer than 4,000 people in 1973. By 1993 the

> figure was more than 228,000. Nearby Western Division has increased

> its population by more than 70 per cent in 10 years.

>

> The ground under their feet is in danger of being eaten away. The

> Palm Grove Hotel had its bar washed away a few years ago. Radio Syd,

> one of the country's two commercial radio stations, and a local Boy

> Scouts office have both suffered damage. Beaches along the prime

> tourist area of Bakau grow narrower every year. Where there were

> wide stretches of sand are now craggy outcroppings. A fisheries

> project in Bakau now includes a solid concrete slab wall to stop a

> neighbouring mission house and clinic from tumbling down on top of

> the fishery's new freezing and processing plants. Local women

> complain of water flooding the smoking houses where fish is cured

> for sale. "Sometimes we are ankle-deep in water and cannot smoke our

> fish," said one woman. Further south is the top tourist beach

> flanking the main hotels and sweeping spectacularly down to nearby

> fishing villages. There, too, the sand is being swallowed.

>

> The predator is not just the ever-hungry Atlantic Ocean. Sand-mining

> has been adding to the despoliation of the shoreline. In the past

> five years it has increased dramatically, with a rapid rise in the

> use of concrete to build houses and a series of big government

> projects. A beach which once sloped almost imperceptibly towards the

> water from the largest hotels and valuable Bijilo Forest Park, now

> slopes sharply - with new drops at every spring tide. The mining was

> moved from the prime hotel areas down to the picturesque area

> between Bijilo and Brufut villages, where dark grey mud has replaced

> large tracts of golden sand.

>

> The previous government of Sir Dawda Jawara endlessly promised to

> "look at" the situation, and for a while, limited the number of

> truckloads to 50 per day. Since the military government of Yahya

> Jammeh took over last July the situation has deteriorated, with no

> apparent attempt to limit the destruction. Now some 200 truckloads

> are said to be taken daily, with drivers thundering through peaceful

> village and bush areas at the dead of night in order to avoid paying

> the council tax on their mining, which applies only during working

> hours. Tourists and columnists have often written to the local

> papers about how their pleasant beach walks are hampered by roaring,

> smoking lorries. Plans are now said to be afoot to move the

> sand-mining to Kartong, a gloriously unspoiled area in the most

> southern of the country adjacent to the Senegalese border, but some

> conservationists have called for it to be kept as an area of natural

> beauty.

>

> The UN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources are

> studying the situation, considering alternative building materials

> and recommending more tree-planting to hold the land.

>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------

> Copyright: News-Scan International Ltd (1995) 28/7

> --------------------------------------------------------------------

> [Image] Gemini News Service Home Page

>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------ RFC822 Header Follows ------------------

Received: by macmail.eywest.com with SMTP;18 Apr 1996 19:13:03 U

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 18 Apr 96 19:16:45 0000

From: Ousman Jobe <

X-Mailer: Mozilla 1.12(Macintosh; I; 68K)

Mime-Version: 1.0

To:

Subject: Gemini News:SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

X-Url:

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Apr 1996 01:50:05 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS . . .

Message-ID: <



LatJorr:



I support Morro's idea and i think we all should do this so that we can have

a database of all the members of our group especially those of us here in the

USA.



Thanks guys.



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Apr 1996 11:06:45 -0500

From: mostafa marong <

To:

Subject: Peasants, intros and stuff

Message-ID: <



1) Paesants and their calls for Jammeh to stay on:



I have said it in reaction to my brother Malanding. Isn't it we the

"schooled" ones who betrayed the peasant and frustrated him for so long. We

litreally steal his money and for decades he could find no one among us who

is different until this guy came in. Isn't it natural that he reacts this way;



11) Inntroductions etc:



I do not support the idea;



111) Gambia and "Sands of times...." whatever:



I have never seen a report sensationalized and dramatized as this one. Worse

still the writer has most of her facts wrong . A case in point: that KSMD

had a population of less than 4000 in 1973; I am sure Mary Yamuah, who I

know, didn't say that. Bakau, which holds less than a fifth of KSMD, has

more than 4000 inhabitants in 1973.



It needs to be also mentioned that a lot is being done to address the

situation; both the National Environmental Agency and the Geology Dept. are

active in preservation/conservation efforts. And please inform the writer

that as from January 1996, all sand mining has been moved to Kartong (no

more sand mining in anywhere in KSMD and nearby areas of Western Division.)

KAIRA NING KAIRA!





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 12

*************************

