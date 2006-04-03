|
Momodou
Denmark
10198 Posts
|
|
Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 22:24:25
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 11
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
2) Re: Greetings to everyone
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
3) Re: Greetings to everyone
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
4) Re: Greetings to everyone
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
5) Re: Greetings to everyone
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
6) Electoral commission
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
7) Re: Greetings to everyone
by onjie@gemini.nlu.edu
8) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
9) Re: Mostafa marong accessing hte list
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
10) Mosta marong ....
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
11) Re: Greetings to everyone
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
12) error messages
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
13) Re: error messages
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
14) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by Sireh@aol.com
15) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
16) Moving on ...
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
17) FYI on Questions and Answers
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
18) Answers to Commonly Asked 'Experienced Internet User' Questions
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
19) Internet Users' Glossary
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
20) Guide to Network Resource Tools
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
21) Netiquette Guidelines
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
22) Re: Moving on ...
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
23) The meeting(s)
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
24) Farewell to a worthy opponent . . .?
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
25) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
26) Katim's resignation
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
27) Katim's resignation
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
28) Re: The meeting(s)
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
29) Resignation
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
30) Re: Katim's resignation
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
31) Re: Greetings to everyone
by Omar Gaye <omar3@afrodite.kih.no>
32) Katim
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
33) Greetings to all
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
34) Re: Testing
by mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
35) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
36) Re: Testing
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
37) Re: Testing
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
38) Re: New member
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
39) Re: New member
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
40) Re: New member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
41) Re: New member
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
42) Forward of Latjorr's latest posting
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
43) Siga
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
44) Re: New member
by SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu
45) Careful, Careful . . .
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
46) A New member
by et121179@student.uq.edu.au (Mustapha Jallow)
47) New member!
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
48) Intro
by mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
49) Re: A New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
50) Re: Careful, Careful . . .
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
51) The question, considered ....
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
52) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
53) Re: The question, considered ....
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
54) Election or no election
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
55) re: A New member
by SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu
56) The question, considered ....
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
57) Re: The question, considered ....
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
58) Re: The question, considered ....
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
59) Election or no election
by mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
60) Re: Election or no election
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
61) Re:NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
62) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 02:58:15 -0700 (PDT)
From: "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Moving on ...
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.90.960409024317.7767A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu>
Yes Malanding, I think Amadou was instrumental in setting up an
organization in
the East Coast. At one point, they sent some sort of declaration to
the press in Banjul. We should try not to duplicate efforts.
Some people have been rather optimistic in arguing that a meeting will be
instrumental in preventing Jammeh's permanent accession to power. Despite
sentiments to the contrary, I feel the role of obeservation,
analysis, and critique is a valid one and is probably best suited to our
situation. A political movement is necessarily defined by linkages between
a leader and the "masses" not by intellectual exchange among the elite,
operating in the US and in cyberspace. I think we should focus our
efforts on our strengths.
A second point: recent subscriptions have been heavily critical about the
regime and the assumption has been that truly democratic elections will
serve to oust them from office.
I should point out that these guys do have some popular support.
The fact that civil servants can get to their offices on time, that the
corrupt (some of them) are finally getting their just desserts, is
appreciated in some quarters. Clearly, they have a ways to go, but lets
not forget some of the gains we have made however partial those may be.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 09 Apr 1996 10:56:39 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The meeting(s)
Message-ID: <01I3C2W4DG1O000SR8@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Return-path: <gndow@auc.edu>
Date: Mon, 08 Apr 1996 20:39:00 -0400
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
Subject: Re: The Meeting
To: AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us
Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Greetings:
I am elated at the enthusiastic response that my earlier statements have
generated. I commend Amadou for his proposal for a conference.
I agree that having a conference in Atlanta during the July Reunion (NOT JULY
4th! It is not the reason we convene in Atlanta!) would be excellent for all the
reasons already stated. This year we are expecting a thousand Gambians in
Atlanta for the Reunion and the Olympics, so we would not be lacking in audience
if we begin preparations now!
In response Yaya's proposal to have a computer terminal at the conference to allow
those who cannot attend to be a part of it, I think I can do that here at Spelman's
campus. But I will check with the folks here to see if the auditorium is connected to the network. Even if it is not, one of the buildings (the new one that Siga is
in) is connected. However, I have to check with the administration to see what is
scheduled here during that period. I know that many activities are scheduled during that period relating to the impending Olympics, including this campus. I shall work
on this right away.
Roddie raised an important point that is also worth our consideration. The
closeness of the elections (proposed) and the conference to take place in Atlanta.
Perhaps having TWO conferences would solve this. Gambians also convene in
Washington D.C. the last weekend in May for the African Liberation Day (ALD)! We
could have a "pre-conference" conference there in which the focus will be to work
on the preliminary stages of the agreed upon goals. More of a brainstorming
session. In can also act as a means of getting the word on the Atlanta conference
out to a large Gambian population. It will also serve to draw attention to the
regime since the Embassy folks will be there among others.
Holding this conference in D.C. would not be a problem. I could work on that
immediately. It is just a matter of calling a few folks over there to set the ball
rolling. Of course we should first go through the local organizers there and see
what they have in mind and then submit our proposal. I will be going to D.c. the
last weekend of this month anyway (for my niece's wedding) so if we decide to have the conference I can meet with the organizers. Last year, the Embassy held a Town
Hall meeting during that time, so I am sure the organizers would welcome a
meeting by the non-governmental folks! Roddie what do you think?
Amadou and others, let us go full speed ahead and work towards making this a
success. Success being measured by the effect the conference(s) have on events in
our motherland!
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Apr 96 11:23:03 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Farewell to a worthy opponent . . .?
Message-ID: <9604091522.AA06858@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Katim:
I hope you have not taken yourself off the list yet. But just as a
precaution, I'll post this message and also send it to your personal
address.
I hope and wish you'd stay.
Our exchanges have been certainly ethusiastic, perhaps sometimes
heated, but always, always enlightening. Your staying
would have been a valuable lesson in the (acceptible) perils of freedom.
People who passionately disagree can still share a common forum, learn from,
and teach each other. It would have been a track not just for us here, but
for all of us that are still out there on the continent. Well . . . I'll
not revisit the issues . . . I suppose that's that.
After the cabin fever (a man of the tundra understands what that is--
I am actually your neighbor, Minnesota), may be you'll change your mind.
If you decide to press on, may all be well with you. We owe you a debt
of gratitude for being one of the brains behind the list. Thank
you for your pioneering spirit. I'll miss you.
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 08:25:10 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960409082357.26739B-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Nice job Sarjoe, I share 100% of your views expressed below.
Thanks
Tony
On Mon, 8 Apr 1996 Sireh@aol.com wrote:
> hello friends
>
> i support Admdou's suggestion to have a pro-democracy meeting. i believe
> Atlanta would be very ideal location for such a meeting, because of the large
> Gambian population. Also Atlanta is home to CNN and some prominent
> African-American politicians and public figures such as congressman John
> Lewis and Andy Young. We can invite some of these people to the meeting,
> especially John Lewis so that we might have a sympatizer in the US Congress.
>
> i think we should have the meeting sooner than July 4th holiday week-end if
> our goal is to try to have an influence in the upcoming elections(?). i
> suggest we have the meeting next month during Memorial Day holiday week-end
> (last week-end in may).
>
> for now let's not panic. it seems as if we are letting the views of the
> minority (the former PPP opportunist that are now rallied behind Yaya Jammeh)
> scare us. I don't think the majority of the Gambian people support Yaya and
> the AFPRC they just don't have any spokesman with the guts to to express
> their majority views. i think chairman Jammeh and the AFPRC have done us a
> tremendous service by ending Jawara's corrupt rigime but it is time for them
> to step down and hope we would'nt need their service any more.
>
> hope to see most of you in Atlanta soon.
>
> take care.
>
> Sarjo
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 09:51:18 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Katim's resignation
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960409092331.27081A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Hi Everyone,
I am sad,shocked and disappointed over the resignation of Katim from
Gambia-l as a result of the lack of adoption over the rules that he
proposed. If I am correct, he is the founder of this forum which ran
through his email address at Wisconsin for the first two years before we
migrated to The University of Washington and rename the list Gambia-l. He
was very instrumental in making Gambia-l what it is today. My opinion is
that this was an overeaction to this whole thing.
So, I will write to him and try to implore him to
reverse his decision, rejoin the list and continue his prior role.
I do not know whether I will be sucessful, but I will try. Off course, I
do not agree with Katim on all issues. For example, I am on the opposite
end of his staunch nationalistic positions, but nonetheless we have
managed to work together harmoniously for the best interest of this list.
I would hate to see the disintergration of Gambia-l because of unnecessary
personality conflicts. In this day and age of high technology, it is vital
to maintain a country specific forum such as this to discuss and
attempt to bring solutions and betterment for our country's needs.
I will like to hear other opinions on this issue.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Apr 96 15:10:48 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Katim's resignation
Message-ID: <9604091911.AA10208@mx5.u.washington.edu>
Tony:
I agree Tony. Try and get the guy back. It is no fun at all when we all
agree on all things. Good luck in your efforts.
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 18:21:39 -0400
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The meeting(s)
Message-ID: <960409181830_466055361@emout09.mail.aol.com>
I sincerely feel arguing terminology "July 4th" or "reunion" is very foolish.
Lets look at the substance!
Maila Touray
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 09 Apr 1996 21:35:10 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Resignation
Message-ID: <01I3CP6LZ7O20011DD@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
I agree that Tony should try to get Katim back into our fold especially
in view of his contributions. Of course, that does not imply changing
our views on regulating discourse on the list. I was not wrong in stating
that no one else voted for the rules. Even those who favored a modification
of the rules later sent messages directly to my address rejecting regulations
entirely. We ought to be able to live with decisions we do not necessarily
like. Enough of that since Katim may not get the opportunity to respond.
ON OTHER IMPORTANT MATTERS:
(1) The concept of holding a preparatory meeting in Washington, DC, next month,
as suggested by LatJor, is a good one. It could serve the purpose of creating
enthusiasm and support for the main event in Atlanta during the "reunion" (as
LatJor prefers).
(2) Abdou should be instrumental in ensuring the instant and free flow of
information during the meeting(s). Collaboration with LatJor (and perhaps
the folks at Spelman) could make things successful.
(3) Those of us who are in the Atlanta area (as well as other willing and able)
Gambians should meet as soon as possible to devise a preliminary program to
be considered by all interested parties. [TYPO ABOVE] LatJor and I were
instrumental in Pap-Cheyassin presentation in Atlanta as well as the debate I
had with Tombong Saidy last July.
(4) Our findings, recommendations, etc. could be presented directly to whoever
is at the helm in July. We can also make statements to the press in both the
Gambia and abroad. To show that we are not just "talkers" but "doers", some
of us should be willing to express the sentiments of the gathering IN THE
GAMBIA. I plan to be there in July (with or without a change of govt.). And
with or without a conference, I intend to express my views about my country.
(5) I suggest that the meeting focus on "Establishing and Consolidating
Democracy in The Gambia"; that way our message would be relevant regardless
of who wields power. I also suggest that we refer to the meeting as a
"Citizen Action Forum" or CAFOR (Mandinka word).
(6) A newsletter could be published by the July meeting in Atlanta to reflect
the many perspectives we have on the Gambian situation. Proceeds could offset
some of our expenses. (I agreed to pay part of the expenses for Cheyassin's
presentation, but LatJor was able to raise the necessary funds from the
audience after the event.]
These are just my views. Throw all of them out, and I will still be
around with the same amount of energy and dedication.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: 10 Apr 1996 11:11:20 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Katim's resignation
Message-ID: <460783581.3885918@inform-bbs.dk>
I agree with you Tony. Please try and persuade the guy to reverse his
resignation.
Thanks
Momodou
-----------------------------
>
>
>
> Hi Everyone,
>
> I am sad,shocked and disappointed over the resignation of Katim from
>Gambia-l as a result of the lack of adoption over the rules that he
>proposed. If I am correct, he is the founder of this forum which ran
>through his email address at Wisconsin for the first two years before we
>migrated to The University of Washington and rename the list Gambia-l. He
>was very instrumental in making Gambia-l what it is today. My opinion is
>that this was an overeaction to this whole thing.
>So, I will write to him and try to implore him to
>reverse his decision, rejoin the list and continue his prior role.
>I do not know whether I will be sucessful, but I will try. Off course, I
>do not agree with Katim on all issues. For example, I am on the opposite
>end of his staunch nationalistic positions, but nonetheless we have
>managed to work together harmoniously for the best interest of this list.
>I would hate to see the disintergration of Gambia-l because of unnecessary
>personality conflicts. In this day and age of high technology, it is vital
>to maintain a country specific forum such as this to discuss and
>attempt to bring solutions and betterment for our country's needs.
>I will like to hear other opinions on this issue.
>Thanks
> Tony
>
>
> ========================================================================
>
> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
> University of Washington
> Box 353200
> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
>
> =========================================================================
-----------------------------
--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 10 Apr 1996 16:49:45 +0200
From: Omar Gaye <omar3@afrodite.kih.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <9604101454.AA06677@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Brothers and Sisters !
And Mr. Ndow, i greet you back with these words:
YOU see, it's time we break loose from that Western Snake for the benifit of
our children. See, we are the best runners, but running is not the best way to
escape.
My opinion is, the divide and rule methode is far more wicket today.
That "little skill" is a factor of these micro divisions.
Africa will never rise up if we don't put a STOP to that individualisim.
Better late than never!
Omar Gaye
**********************************************************************************
> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sat Apr 6 19:57 MET 1996
> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by afrodite.kih.no with SMTP
> (1.37.109.16/16.2) id AA026193458; Sat, 6 Apr 1996 19:57:38 +0200
> Return-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>
> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA14368;
> Sat, 6 Apr 96 09:58:21 -0800
> Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01115;
> Sat, 6 Apr 96 09:58:12 -0800
> Received: from king.auc.edu by mx3.u.washington.edu
> (5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10004;
> Sat, 6 Apr 96 09:58:10 -0800
> Received: from gorilla.auc.edu (gorilla [144.125.230.31]) by auc.edu (8.6.10/8.6.9-auc.edu) with SMTP id MAA19582 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 6 Apr 1996 12:55:41 -0500
> Message-Id: <199604061755.MAA19582@auc.edu>
> Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 12:55:41 -0500
> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Precedence: bulk
> From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN
> Status: R
>. In my opinion, we have been bitten by that Western
> snake -individualism! We just go abroad, learn our little skill then find a job here or go home and try to be comfortable with a "good job".
> Long live the Gambian people!
> LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 10 Apr 1996 08:36:45 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Katim
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960410082930.5877A-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu>
Hi Everyone,
I wrote to Katim yesterday requesting his home phone number so that I can
talk to him to resolve the dispute and whatever anger he harbors towards
the list/ listmembers, but I have not received any response from him yet.
So, does anybody have his phone number at Madison, Wis. If you do, please send
it to me privately so that I can converse with him tonight.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 10 Apr 1996 13:16:01 EST
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Greetings to all
Message-ID: <10APR96.14328575.0028.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Hi Everyone,
Tony, I personally appreciate your effort in trying to make Katim
reverse his decision. It will be nice if you can get him back on the
list so he can share his expertise with us in our journey to restore
"true democracy" in the Gambia.
I think Katim should be commended for being the visionary who initiated
this Gambia-l, but in a crucial journey like restoring "true democracy",
should I expect my suggestions to be "final" or should I throw them to
other members for debate? If the former, then what is the purpose of
forming the list(Gambia-l), a list that invites contributions form its
members? I think it will be great if Tony can bring Katim back, but I
also believe without Katim we won't be affected if we all come out from
petiness, and put on our "thinking caps", and think better, and do
better to hlep build a better Gambia for our children and our children's
children.There is no shortage of competent Gambians to assume the role
being played by Katim, and to him I say, "whenever you make up your mind
to come back, you are always welcome".
And for the rest of us its time to move on.I support Latjor's suggestion
of having the first Pro-Democracy meeting in D.C.
GOD BLESS!!
PA-MAMBUNA.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 09:45:46 -0500
From: mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Testing
Message-ID: <199604111445.JAA63393@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Abdou, we're on.
At 12:29 PM 4/10/96 -0400, you wrote:
>Hi Mostafa,
> Try replying to one of the articles by pressing a command for
>"reply to" and type yes when it asks "use reply to address ? " . When
>you get an error message, just forward it to me. ALso tell me whatever
>other error messages or strange behavior you get. At least we are now
>norrowing down the problem. In the meantime, you can reply to articles
>by sending them to me and I will forward the ariticles to the list. We
>will do this until we solve this problem.
> Thanks,
> -Abdou.
>
>On Wed, 10 Apr 1996, mostafa marong wrote:
>
>> Abdou, the problem has never been receiving contributions, I received every
>> contribution since when the list was "located" at UW-Madison. I am still
>> trying to post but the error message keep cropping up. I will keep trying.
>>
>>
>>
>>
>
>*******************************************************************************
>A. TOURAY.
>(718)904-0215.
>MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
>
>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
>I WANDER AND I WONDER.
>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
>*******************************************************************************
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 08:47:30 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960411083850.32663B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Hi Eeverybody,
I received a membership request from Famara Sanyang, a Gambian student at
The University of Bergen in Norway. I have added him and he will write and
introduce himself.
In the meantime, my efforts to communicate with Katim has been
futile so far. He has not responded to my email. Yesterday, I
requested his telephone number from anyone who might have it but have not
yet received it. So, I am issuing the request again.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 11:51:20 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Testing
Message-ID: <199604111551.LAA06381@aspen>
Baba, Can we say welcome aboard? Hope you enjoy the ride.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 12:30:50 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Testing
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.960411121740.20202C-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
Hi fellows,
I would just like to say that we should not be overly concerned
about the type of building that hold the July 4th conference in. The
minimal needed is a telephone line. This is true unless people are
thinking of using graphics and other more advanced features: a very
expensive proposition !
Also, can somebody volunteer to take over Katim's tasks ? A
familiarity with lists and other utilities is a definite must for this
person. We should hook the list to the WWW soon so that people can
subscripe by just clicking at some point(s) etc. Anybody with HTML,
CGI-BIN experience should write to me or Tony regarding this task.
It seems that the Baba Marong problem is over ? That is if I
understood his e-mail correctly. So it would be nice if Baba you could
write to the list so that we can see if you are really on. About Bass in
the UK, (Tony, Sarian ?) will have to take him off the list because his
address mab105@ford.anglia.ac.uk is dead. Members should also note that
Latjor and Siga at ACU are having problems with their servers and are not
right now receiving mail. So if you do not hear from them, do not be
surprised. This could however have been remedied even as I write ... .
Sorry for the boring messages,
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
(212) 749-7971
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 10:06:47 -0700 (PDT)
From: "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.90.960411095632.21514A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu>
Is it possible to dispatch stuff to Gambia-L if one is away from
one's original host? It would be nice to be able transmit missives from
Banjul/Dakar. If its going to be problematic, I suppose I could send to
an individual who can then forward to Gambia-L.
I sent a mesage to Katims's personal E-main address but apparently thats
been closed. I'll see whether I still have his phone no.
I regard his departure with mixed feelings. On the one hand the "you dont
play by my rules, I'm outta here" approach doesn't augur well at all for
the future: if we cant agree on how to dialogue (and to agree to disagree
sometimes) how on earth are we going to reach a consensus on what is best
for our country. On the other hand, it is kinda sad that that one
word, repeated ad infinitum, can wreak so much havoc on a good thing.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 13:27:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <199604111727.NAA03647@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Tony, thanks for the hard work. Regarding Katims resignation, I would
suggest that we respect his wish that we do not try to bring him back.
Knowing him I am sure this decision was taken after careful
consideration. There is no doubt that he will be helpful if we need
him and I will suggest that we maintain things to that level. No need
to duel on the issue further, so bye for now. Thanks.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 14:11:40 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <01I3F2B9CSUU001A71@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Roddie:
You can send (fax) information to one of us for transmission to the entire
group through Gambia-l. If you have someone in mind, fine; otherwise, my
fax number is: 423-602-2353.
Peace to all!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 14:43:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.960411144011.8484A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu>
On Thu, 11 Apr 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:
> Is it possible to dispatch stuff to Gambia-L if one is away from
> one's original host? It would be nice to be able transmit missives from
> Banjul/Dakar. If its going to be problematic, I suppose I could send to
> an individual who can then forward to Gambia-L.
>
Hi Roddie,
All you have to do is tell us which address you will be using.
If you cannot know beforehand, maybe we will make subscription open for
the during that you are in Africa. Of course the easiest course is for
you to send it to someone who would then forward it to the list. If the
first two options are viable, you should discuss the matter with Tony
because he is in charge of configuration.
Hope that was helpful.
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
(212) 749-7971
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 12:49:24 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forward of Latjorr's latest posting
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960411123730.23764C-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
For some reasons, maybe the problem stated by Abdou at Latjorr and Siga's
server, Latjorr was removed from the list, probably resulting in an error
message of his latest contribution. Anyway, I have added him back to the
list and forwarded his latest posting.
Thanks
Tony
Maila:
While on the surface it may seem a trivial matter quibbling over
semantics, in my opinion it is not. Why call it Gambian July
Reunion and not July 4th? Because it brings to the forefront a people's
right to self-determination as well as retaining their identity.
Reunion and not July 4th? Because it brings to the forefront a people's
right to self-determination as well as retaining their identity.
Historically July 4th 1776 was the day the U.S. declared its independence
from British Rule. It became their national holiday during which they
proclaim to the world their right to direct their own destiny. It was a
great day for many of them, but certainly not for all of them.
On that day, 220 years ago, the bells of freedom rang for only one race
of people - the so-called Whites.For the many millions of descendants of
Africa living on the same soil, freedom was yet to reach them. They were
still under the most hideous and genocidal form of exploitation that has
never been paralleled in the annals of history.
During the 1960's, in another era, a great black writer reflected the
attitude his people had toward this day. In his book, "The Fire Next
Time!", James Baldwin writes through one of the characters of his book,
that July 4th was the day White folks celebrated their independence.
Because they were too busy celebrating, Black folks had the day off from
their otherwise extremely demanding work load demanded of them (under
pain of death) by White folks. They used this day to visit with their
relstives and friends. It was a day to once again reconnect with each
other and strengthen their familial ties. Ties that were constantly being
attacked by the system they lived under. Hence it was a Black Family
Reunion Day also!
The parallels between this Black perspective of this day and ours is
very striking. Here we are in this strange land where the great majority
of us are forced to take on the most menial and physically demanding of
jobs in
order to survive. The obstacles thrown our way often makes it very
difficult to see an alternative. We find ourselves working around the
clock being paid the lowest of income. Tell me my brother, "What day
in the year are most of us FREE?" Why yes, the very day Mr. Baldwin was
referring to - July 4th!
Our African familial instints, like those of the descendants of Africa
who were brought here, again manifest themselves. We meet in Atlanta on
July 4th, Gambians from all over the U.S., Europe and Gambia to once
again strngthen our family ties.
Thus we determine to name this day for what it means to us. It is the
Gambian July reunion! It is one experience that cannot be captured in
words, for it is a uniting of kindred spirits, if only for a few days.
It reinvigorates our spirits and empowers us to boldly go out and meet the
challenges thrown in our path by a hostile world!
Come and see, feel and yes, touch hime for a few days my brother.
A Jaraama!
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 12:56:37 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Siga
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960411125343.23764D-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
Latjorr, I did not see Siga's name in the latest list of membership for
review. So, can you please add her again. I do not have her email address.
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
Date: 11 Apr 96 13:20:53 PDT
From: SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <9604112020.AA18009@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Dr. Cole:
Rasta, suggestions about transmitting
from GAP or IDEP seem premature at this point.
What makes you so sure that Jammeh and his able
NIA will not grab you even you as transit
through Banjul en route to Dakar? "Hah why"!
Your recent overtures (aka your penultimate posting)
to the AFRC notwithstanding, after Jammeh sees the
vermin from the likes of Morro and yours truely,
you are doomed. However, since latjorr is lamenting
the individualism of Gambians abroad (as if Banjul
can boast of tireless patriots for want of a better word)
and the non-existence of 'put your money where your
mouth is" types (my own characterization of latjorr's
beef), you could probably lead the way from your
mile 2 cell. Not to worry, I trust your connections
within the July 22nd movement will come to your aid.
Katim:
On the subject of Katim, he did send me
a short note on some matter of mutual interest and
promised further communication at about the same time
he quit Gambia-l. So, I can pitch in my two cents
to get him to reconsider. But knowing short guys and
a short fana fana (no ethnic slur meant) at that, can't
guarantee any favorable outcome.
Welcome new guys and gals:
Quite a few new members introducing themselves
on Gambia-l in past weeks. Introductions varied quite
a bit and to my mind were nothing close to the format
proposed earlier. Didn't we agree that introductions
should be along the lines of what Prof. Oumar Ndongo
posted? Katim where are you when I need your support
regarding rules/regulations on Gambia-l?
Latest gen on the homefront:
There's been a recent rash of firings in Banjul
as Jammeh & his cohorts flex their muscles further. I
know of the Director of Ports (Oliver Andrews) and the
Director of Planning, Ministry of Agriculture (Ken Johm).
A massive investigation of businessmen is also ongoing.
God help us.
Easy y'all. Chi Jaam! Sam
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 11 Apr 96 17:58:16 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Careful, Careful . . .
Message-ID: <9604112158.AA01960@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
It concerns me . . . perhaps even distresses me that words we
throw about often do great bodily harm to our consistency as
persons opposed to the AFPRC. If we agree on the proposition
that we all believe in the rule of law, democracy, and the
fundamental rights of men (enshrined from substantial
governmental encroachment), then certain conclusions are more
harmful than helpful to the general good. I cannot fathom a
justice not conceived and borne of fair process. Thus talk of
"just deserts" is more consistent with summary Justice ( a tool
of despots) than due process.
There is an attempt by some of us to endorse the results
yielded by the AFPRC and condemn the AFPRC itself, an obvious
sczhophrenic stance which is a sequence of flawed reasoning.
Here is the problem. Champions of such a position HAVE to
divorce the AFPRC from its results because they cannot
articulate (1) the objective criteria and its genesis, citizens
follow (or should follow) in seeking a violent overthrow of an
elected govt., (2) that such criteria was satisfied in The
Gambian circumstance, and (3) that our so-called "saviors"
won't turn on us at the end of the day. They MUST tell
you, and they can't.
We cannot all become aware of the criteria by some
spontaneous knowledge, or collective consciousness.
(Perhaps God will reveal it to us. . .? Hahaha. As yet,
only prophets and messiahs discern rules by omnipotent
revelation. Since we aren't privy to that luxury, we must rely
on objectively identified and universally applicable rules.)
They can't assure us of that in their world of despots and
vigilantes. We are not wiser than history. To adopt their
position is to blindly assume the risks of militarism.
A civilian democratic government is not without its flaws.
These flaws should not be acceptable. They must be
challenged at all times. But they are also not unique.
Dictatorship is worse and not appropriate substitute. The
hounds of hell are completely incompetent to the purpose
of redressing the inconveniences of heaven.
Some have died in our country; some have been maimed, and
still, others rot in jail. I cannot comment on the justice of
this until their guilt and the propriety of their punishments are
legally demonstrated in a court of law, by rules of evidence of
civilized standard. If we are truly committed to our declared
convictions of democracy, the rule of law and the rights of men,
we cannot strip these people of their presumption of innocence.
Out of deference to their plight, I will presume talk of
"just deserts" as an unfortunate slip and no more.
Morro
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 16:01:38 +1000
From: et121179@student.uq.edu.au (Mustapha Jallow)
To: Gambia-L The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing list <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: A New member
Message-ID: <v01520d00ad939e091ff2@[130.102.90.167]>
AS a new member of Gambia-L, I will take this opportunity to introduce=
myself to the rest of our members. Originally from Brikama, Western=
Division, a product of Muslim and Gambia High school, and currently=
pursuing a Ph.D in entomology at the university of Queensland, Australia .=
=20
I would like to commend the dedication and commitment of all members in the=
USA for their efforts and initiatives in establishing Gambial-L, not only=
as a forum for political discussion but also as a forum to maintain means=
of communication, cooperation, and foster mutual understanding among=
Gambians. The current uncertain political situation is a concern for all=
Gambians, and I thus suggest that this important media should be extended=
to other Gambians world wide, especially in Europe, Australia and Asia. =
This will create the opportunity for a broad base political discussion and=
integration of ideas.=20
I have taken the initiative to inform few friends in Europe about Gambai-L,=
and already Famara Sanyang in Scandinavia has sent a request to subscribe.=
By the way I want to thank Yaya Jallow for introducing me to Gambia-L.
Cheers and good luck.
Tapha Jallow.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 15:52:57 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member!
Message-ID: <4F46B6053F8@amadeus.cmi.no>
Hello brothers & sisters,
I am very delighted to be subcribed to Gambia-L. I really missed a
forum where Gambians in diaspora could discuss issues of interest. I
will take this oppurtunity to thank the brothers & sisters in the US
for doing such a good job. Thanks to Tapha Jallow who send me the
address.
I was asked my the Administrator to introduce myself. I was born in
Banjul (Lancaster St:). I took my 'O' & 'A' levels at St. Augustine
High Shool. I am a graduate student in Administration & Organization
Theory, at the University of Bergen, Norway. I am also attached to
Chr. Michelsen Institute (CMI), where am working on my thesis. I am
looking at the possible impacts of the Structural adjustment
programme on health policies. I will be very glad to get in touch
with anyone working on similar issues.
Loking forward to follow the interesting discussions.
Bye for now.
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 11:21:25 -0500
From: mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Intro
Message-ID: <199604121621.LAA28717@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Folks;
I am Mostafa Jersey Marong; I hailed from Badibu, did common entrance at St
Aug Primary (Roman) and O'levels at SAHS (watch out Roddie,you are being
outnumbered). I am glad to be part of the group.On issues being discussed at
the moment:
rumor about the situation in the Gambia: let us avoid initiating discussions
when the point of departure is only unsubstantiated statements
(I still remember the false alarm that elections have been cancelled);
pro democracy meeting: good idea; i still do not think anyone who forces his
way into the headship of any institution or body should be accorded the
opportunity to legitimise his position;
Katim: I live in the same town with this guy but I cannot get hold of him;
I will keep trying
resignation: I agree with Roddie that the attitude belying the action is
like saying "we have to have it my way"; at the same time I think no one has
a right to offend me yet posting to me texts that contain what I determine
as vulgar is offensive to me.No intellectual gobbledygook could convince me
to accept the contrary.Let us keep the environment descent and not
personlise issues. AL NING BAARA!
MJM.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 09:49:57 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: A New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960412093005.18169B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
I want to welcome our newest members Famara in Norway and Tapha in
Australia. It is great to have you on board and will be looking forward to
your contributions and exchange of ideas. If you know of any Gambians or
non Gambians world wide with an internet access and interest in The
Gambia, please recommend Gambia-l to them.
Thanks again for your interest in joining us.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 14:54:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Careful, Careful . . .
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.90.960412145005.590A-100000@muddhp76.cc.columbia.edu>
Hey Morro,
Yet another intelligent contribution from you. I wish the
country had more people with this perspective. Most contribution go
along the lines that Jammeh should be "thanked" for overthrowing a
legtimate government. Then they will turn around and say that he should
quit. Well, that kind of logic is very curious. You are right: just
uphold the concept of justice and the rest pretty much follows.
-Abdou
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
(212) 749-7971
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 12:21:41 -0700 (PDT)
From: "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.ed>
Subject: The question, considered ....
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.90.960412114540.23936A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu>
Morroh present a very sophisticated argument (as is his wont): he is
unambiguously against all forms of military intervention for whatever
reason.
My question, though, is this: what happens when power is
commandeeered and retained ad infinitum by a regime?
In Africa, how many of those in power at independence subsequently
handed over the reigns of power. What to do when the whole country, a
whole national economy is made subservient to the greed of an entrenched,
ruling elite (Zaire under Mobutu, Sierra Leone under Stevens, and on, and on)!
i. Vote them out of power? Tony and I have addressed that issue to death:
African leaders did not stay in power because they were popular with
the masses --whether on not they went through the charade of
elections; Africa's political history speaks to the implausibility of
this option;
ii. initiate civil disorder? one cannot replace an established
political order with a power vacuum. Civil action might serve to
bring down a regime, but it will need an established and
pre-existing structure to resolve the immediate
imbroglio (even as civil organizations might be getting organized);
Generally, in Africa, it is the military that are best positioned
to assume that role.
In a pollyana-ish world, a benevolent officer will assume power,
clean-up, and hand over to civilians. Often times, this has seldom been
the case and that is sad.
To my mind, If the elections proceed unimpeded in July, if Jammeh steps
down and returns to civilian life; the whole process would "almost" have
been worth it. Why? because civil servants may have cultivated the
notion that the resources of state are not for personal appropriation and
that they are --indeed-- servants of the people not overlords; the business
community (lebanese and others) would have learnt that
taxes are a legitimate cost of doing business; customes and excise taxes
will be paid; and so on. Isn't accountability possible without the military
as enforcing apparatus? I sure hope so but the evidence in Africa
is not encouraging? Do I support the expanded powers of the NIA, the
need to get clearance to travel, etc.? No I do not. But I do not think
that these are issues that peasant farmers or the urban masses (90% of
total population??) are pondering. Differently put, these affect but a few
of the elite (sounds familiar ..Castro's Cuba, Nicaragua under Sandinistas??)
Finally, I said "almost" worth it because I think they did step out of
bounds. I draw the line at murder. Especially when the victim
is much like the members of this group: educated, intelligent, in
service of his country, and my former neighbor besides!
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 15:47:05 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <199604121947.PAA04219@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Just to keep the fire burning, I will suggest that all folks
send Amadou suggestions regarding the agenda for the upcoming Atanta
meeting.
Just to keep it easy and simple for contributors, suggestions should
be sent to Amadou directly and not to the list. Knowing that a number
of people may be concious about the 'openness' of list contributions,
directly sending suggestions to Amadou would do away with that. Amadou,
can you compile the resposes for submission to the list (I bet this
time you will make a formal tally- just to laugh about our recent
past and my apologies to those who may be offended).
Once compiled we can discuss them before the Atlanta gathering.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 16:54:14 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The question, considered ....
Message-ID: <199604122054.QAA04230@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Certainly the choice between incumbent African civilian rulers and
their military successors can only be referred to as the choice
between the devil and another devil. Simply they are all NO GOOD
for the people.
I think it takes a lot more than the gun to sanitize the chaos created
by 30 years of anarchy. It takes a whole society to bring about change
to a society's problem. The society got to be aware of a problem as a
problem, then realize that they could do something about it and
find it rewarding to do something about it.
We have seen the rise
and fall of the Soviet Union (atleast the fall). We have also seen
Liberia, Guinea and many others including Ethiopia. Why do we think
those 'efforts and sacrifices" made by the "revolutionaries" as we
came to know them never revolutionize their people? What makes us
think the medicine would do better this time? Or are we just being
Gambians, always optimistic and hopeful that " God will feed the mouth
it opens"
It will be unfortunate for us to convince ourselves that the formular
adopted by these boys would yield anything different from those I have
mentioned above. We have seen the governments who slash prices in the
name of helping the people but instead caused them more harm. What
difference does it make to the folks in Badibou or any other part of
the country for that matter, to collect record taxes
and spending it all on projects like TV station, Schools that would
not be serviced, and Airport facilities. Certainly a general hospital in
Farafeni may be claimed by many success. However, it is one thing to
build and another thing to maintain. During Jawara days we had a
clinic in Farafenni and ofcourse the Royal Victoria Hospital only to
serve as death camps. Lets upgrade those provide the facilities to
those who can be reached.
Already you will all agreee with
me that the army has more than doubled its size since July 1994. I
would like to see spending figures. Where on earth are we going to get
the money to maintain that. I am sure they are not dumb to rely on
handouts from China (which of them), Great Britain and suffer the same
faith as Sir Dawda. Would spendings for the military take a back seat
for other development spendings? Well lets wait and see.
You know this saying of old wine in new bottles is not dead yet.
Atleast Jawara and his bunch of elites gave some of their spoils to
the Jalibaas and Yaye Compinns to stay in power. These guys know that
would not save them from another bunch of gentlemen of fortune. They
would spend their spoils on the Klasnikov (thats what they know and
trust).
I hope i am wrong. Its just that their actions all seem too familiar.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 17:22:28 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Election or no election
Message-ID: <01I3GN8N30XG001GF0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Election or no election? That's the million-dalasi question Jammeh is
posing to successive delegations of "opinion leaders" from ac�C
------------------------------
Date: 12 Apr 96 15:13:32 PDT
From: SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: re: A New member
Message-ID: <9604122212.AA19689@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Tapha,
from one bug man to another, I say welcome
to Gambia-L. How did you stumble on enr entomology
as a profession? Maybe at some future date we'll
share some trade secrets. Jah Jeff! Sam.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 96 18:13:42 CDT
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The question, considered ....
Message-ID: <9604122213.AA19907@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Gambia-l:
I am tempted to immediately answer questions posed, but let me have the
weekend. (I am terribly busy over here.) But right off, I can see
that you arguments proceed from an erroneous analogy. Mobotu is a
product of your dilemma and the very challenge I posed in question (3) of
my last communication.
Furthermore, you should rethink your arguments (forgive me, no arrogance
intended on my part; I sincerely think it will help), with these
in mind: be specific to Gambia, focus here will breed clarity; and please,
give a little credit to the peasant. He may not know much, but he knows
more about what he wants than you think, and he can and does make choices
according to his needs and wants. You see I'm not sure I know what my father
(peasant) needs or wants more than he does. Respect the peasant's choice.
Why, if you assume the right to subvert the peasant's choice because you THINK
he is stupid etc., I (or another) can subvert your choice because I
THINK I am smarter than you (without obligation of proof). The same principle
prevails in both circumstances. The ***** will rule over the genius, the evil
over the good . . . and as it goes, mere anarchy is "loosed" upon the world,
i.e. every man a lord onto himslef.
Morro
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 15:32:54 -0700 (PDT)
From: "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The question, considered ....
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.90.960412153002.536A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu>
Of course, Malanding, the argument that we should not build becasue once
built, maintenance and servicing of various infrastructure is difficult
would have dire consequences if applied in all spheres of the struggle
for development
Roddie
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 20:10:48 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The question, considered ....
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960412194629.15703A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Hey Fellas,
Let me welcome all the new members, especially Tapha whose
membership was initially delayed due to some technicalities. Well I think
the "tesito" is expanding albeit having lost one recently.
On another note, there is quite a barrage of interesting and no
doubt provocative issues encompassing both The Gambia and its sister
nation-states on the list. I am curious though, Africa including The Gambia
have
always approach its problems from a political perspective which, to a
large extent, is shaped and fashioned by the West. What we need instead is a
startegic vision for our coutry which is of our own product. We should
probably orient our focus more
on economic development rather than Poltics. The accomplishment of the
former will inevitably lead to poltical development. Today all ecomnomic
advanced nations are poltical democracies and all of them began with
economic capitalism. Example of this would be Triad-Nation states. For
those that are econmically developed and not yet democracies are heading
in that direction. Example of this would be the Far East ( Taiwan, South
Korea etc).
Contrast the above thesis with Africa. We began with poltical
development, and alas, we never accmplished that and neither have we
accomplish Economic prosperity. Therfore, in brief, the key to political
maturity is mercantilism and economic advancement.
Bye guys
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Apr 1996 10:53:25 -0500
From: mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Election or no election
Message-ID: <199604131553.KAA36883@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
The so called Independent Electoral Commission gave a press conference
yesterday,Friday the 12th on the state of affairs regarding preparatory
activities they have been undertaking ; I called to find out what was said
and this is what the gentleman I contacted told me : " they said elections
will be pushed to later in the year because donors failed to underwrite the
opreations as they promised. But we do not believe these guys anymore, if
they can fund all these infrastructure development why cant they meet the
voter registration and other expenses connected with the elections". In the
meantime "delegations" come to Banjul pleading that let their be no election
and/or let Yaya contest; they are brought on TV for all to hear.
Did anyone findout anything about the press conference?
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Apr 1996 13:59:00 -0400
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Election or no election
Message-ID: <199604131759.NAA04464@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Baba, I think you are on now.
This confirms our fears!
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Apr 1996 15:50:46 -0500 (CDT)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re:NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960413154740.24259A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
The following is a recent article from PANA relating to the News
Conference in Banjul.
Yaya
Possible Delay In Gambia's Elections <H4>From Olu Sarr; Pana Staff
Correspondent
<P>DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Elections for a civilian government in Gambia
will be rescheduled beyond July because of a delay in the registration of
voters, the chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission,
Gabriel Roberts, said.
The State-owned Radio Gambia Saturday quoted Roberts as saying the
registration timetable "had to be revised to reflect" the delay in
awarding a contract to the British company, De La Roux Identity System
Ltd for preparation of the necessary documents for the process.
Registration will now take place May 13 to June 22. This will be followed
by three months during which political parties will be registered and
campaigning conducted. Polling date is yet to be announced.
According to the radio, vice chairman of the Commission, Anglican Bishop
Solomon Johnson, said that the commission and the nation's Civic
Education Panel would conduct a voter education campaign throughout this
tiny West African nation of some 956,600 people. However, Commission
Treasurer Fatuma Baldeh-Foster said that the agency's 15 million dalasi
[1.56 million U.S. dollars] budgeted for the campaign had not been
realised.
Britain, the former colonial power, has provided technical assistance
worth eight million dalasi [835,945 dollars] and Canada has offered to
give 100,000 Canadian dollars [73,621 U.S. dollars]. The United Nations
Development Programme has provided manpower and logistics support.
The commission has produced a 17-point code of conduct for its members.
For instance, they cannot publicly show support for any political party,
trade union or share political views with people in private. They must
not hold political ambitions.
However, all this hindges on the outcome of a referendum on whether or
not to hold elections. A date for this will be announced later.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 00:41:26 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <01I3IGVQUNW2001L3Q@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
No problem!
A tally will be done as ordered, Sir.
Reliable sources say elections will be/have been postponed. So the July
Conference will be crucial any way.
IDEAS! IDEAS!
Malanding: Dux sends greetings. Not yet hooked up to the internet; but he
is looking forward to contributing to the proposed meeting in Atlanta.
Amadou
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 11
*************************