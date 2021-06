Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

2) Re: Greetings to everyone

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

3) Re: Greetings to everyone

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

4) Re: Greetings to everyone

by Yaya Jallow <

5) Re: Greetings to everyone

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

6) Electoral commission

by

7) Re: Greetings to everyone

by

8) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by ABDOU <

9) Re: Mostafa marong accessing hte list

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

10) Mosta marong ....

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

11) Re: Greetings to everyone

by "A. Loum" <

12) error messages

by ABDOU <

13) Re: error messages

by Gabriel Ndow <

14) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by

15) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

16) Moving on ...

by Katim S. Touray <

17) FYI on Questions and Answers

by Katim S. Touray <

18) Answers to Commonly Asked 'Experienced Internet User' Questions

by Katim S. Touray <

19) Internet Users' Glossary

by Katim S. Touray <

20) Guide to Network Resource Tools

by Katim S. Touray <

21) Netiquette Guidelines

by Katim S. Touray <

22) Re: Moving on ...

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

23) The meeting(s)

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

24) Farewell to a worthy opponent . . .?

by <

25) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by "A. Loum" <

26) Katim's resignation

by "A. Loum" <

27) Katim's resignation

by <

28) Re: The meeting(s)

by

29) Resignation

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

30) Re: Katim's resignation

by

31) Re: Greetings to everyone

by Omar Gaye <

32) Katim

by "A. Loum" <

33) Greetings to all

by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

34) Re: Testing

by mostafa marong <

35) New member

by "A. Loum" <

36) Re: Testing

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

37) Re: Testing

by ABDOU <

38) Re: New member

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

39) Re: New member

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

40) Re: New member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

41) Re: New member

by ABDOU <

42) Forward of Latjorr's latest posting

by "A. Loum" <

43) Siga

by "A. Loum" <

44) Re: New member

by

45) Careful, Careful . . .

by <

46) A New member

by

47) New member!

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

48) Intro

by mostafa marong <

49) Re: A New member

by "A. Loum" <

50) Re: Careful, Careful . . .

by ABDOU <

51) The question, considered ....

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

52) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

53) Re: The question, considered ....

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

54) Election or no election

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

55) re: A New member

by

56) The question, considered ....

by <

57) Re: The question, considered ....

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

58) Re: The question, considered ....

by Yaya Jallow <

59) Election or no election

by mostafa marong <

60) Re: Election or no election

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

61) Re:NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

by Yaya Jallow <

62) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 02:58:15 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Moving on ...

Message-ID: <



Yes Malanding, I think Amadou was instrumental in setting up an

organization in

the East Coast. At one point, they sent some sort of declaration to

the press in Banjul. We should try not to duplicate efforts.

Some people have been rather optimistic in arguing that a meeting will be

instrumental in preventing Jammeh's permanent accession to power. Despite

sentiments to the contrary, I feel the role of obeservation,

analysis, and critique is a valid one and is probably best suited to our

situation. A political movement is necessarily defined by linkages between

a leader and the "masses" not by intellectual exchange among the elite,

operating in the US and in cyberspace. I think we should focus our

efforts on our strengths.

A second point: recent subscriptions have been heavily critical about the

regime and the assumption has been that truly democratic elections will

serve to oust them from office.

I should point out that these guys do have some popular support.

The fact that civil servants can get to their offices on time, that the

corrupt (some of them) are finally getting their just desserts, is

appreciated in some quarters. Clearly, they have a ways to go, but lets

not forget some of the gains we have made however partial those may be.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 09 Apr 1996 10:56:39 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: The meeting(s)

Message-ID: <



Return-path: <

Date: Mon, 08 Apr 1996 20:39:00 -0400

From: Gabriel Ndow <

Subject: Re: The Meeting

To:

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Greetings:



I am elated at the enthusiastic response that my earlier statements have

generated. I commend Amadou for his proposal for a conference.



I agree that having a conference in Atlanta during the July Reunion (NOT JULY

4th! It is not the reason we convene in Atlanta!) would be excellent for all the

reasons already stated. This year we are expecting a thousand Gambians in

Atlanta for the Reunion and the Olympics, so we would not be lacking in audience

if we begin preparations now!



In response Yaya's proposal to have a computer terminal at the conference to allow

those who cannot attend to be a part of it, I think I can do that here at Spelman's

campus. But I will check with the folks here to see if the auditorium is connected to the network. Even if it is not, one of the buildings (the new one that Siga is

in) is connected. However, I have to check with the administration to see what is

scheduled here during that period. I know that many activities are scheduled during that period relating to the impending Olympics, including this campus. I shall work

on this right away.



Roddie raised an important point that is also worth our consideration. The

closeness of the elections (proposed) and the conference to take place in Atlanta.

Perhaps having TWO conferences would solve this. Gambians also convene in

Washington D.C. the last weekend in May for the African Liberation Day (ALD)! We

could have a "pre-conference" conference there in which the focus will be to work

on the preliminary stages of the agreed upon goals. More of a brainstorming

session. In can also act as a means of getting the word on the Atlanta conference

out to a large Gambian population. It will also serve to draw attention to the

regime since the Embassy folks will be there among others.



Holding this conference in D.C. would not be a problem. I could work on that

immediately. It is just a matter of calling a few folks over there to set the ball

rolling. Of course we should first go through the local organizers there and see

what they have in mind and then submit our proposal. I will be going to D.c. the

last weekend of this month anyway (for my niece's wedding) so if we decide to have the conference I can meet with the organizers. Last year, the Embassy held a Town

Hall meeting during that time, so I am sure the organizers would welcome a

meeting by the non-governmental folks! Roddie what do you think?



Amadou and others, let us go full speed ahead and work towards making this a

success. Success being measured by the effect the conference(s) have on events in

our motherland!



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Apr 96 11:23:03 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Farewell to a worthy opponent . . .?

Message-ID: <





Katim:



I hope you have not taken yourself off the list yet. But just as a

precaution, I'll post this message and also send it to your personal

address.



I hope and wish you'd stay.

Our exchanges have been certainly ethusiastic, perhaps sometimes

heated, but always, always enlightening. Your staying

would have been a valuable lesson in the (acceptible) perils of freedom.

People who passionately disagree can still share a common forum, learn from,

and teach each other. It would have been a track not just for us here, but

for all of us that are still out there on the continent. Well . . . I'll

not revisit the issues . . . I suppose that's that.



After the cabin fever (a man of the tundra understands what that is--

I am actually your neighbor, Minnesota), may be you'll change your mind.



If you decide to press on, may all be well with you. We owe you a debt

of gratitude for being one of the brains behind the list. Thank

you for your pioneering spirit. I'll miss you.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 08:25:10 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

Message-ID: <





Nice job Sarjoe, I share 100% of your views expressed below.

Thanks

Tony









On Mon, 8 Apr 1996



> hello friends

>

> i support Admdou's suggestion to have a pro-democracy meeting. i believe

> Atlanta would be very ideal location for such a meeting, because of the large

> Gambian population. Also Atlanta is home to CNN and some prominent

> African-American politicians and public figures such as congressman John

> Lewis and Andy Young. We can invite some of these people to the meeting,

> especially John Lewis so that we might have a sympatizer in the US Congress.

>

> i think we should have the meeting sooner than July 4th holiday week-end if

> our goal is to try to have an influence in the upcoming elections(?). i

> suggest we have the meeting next month during Memorial Day holiday week-end

> (last week-end in may).

>

> for now let's not panic. it seems as if we are letting the views of the

> minority (the former PPP opportunist that are now rallied behind Yaya Jammeh)

> scare us. I don't think the majority of the Gambian people support Yaya and

> the AFPRC they just don't have any spokesman with the guts to to express

> their majority views. i think chairman Jammeh and the AFPRC have done us a

> tremendous service by ending Jawara's corrupt rigime but it is time for them

> to step down and hope we would'nt need their service any more.

>

> hope to see most of you in Atlanta soon.

>

> take care.

>

> Sarjo

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 09:51:18 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Katim's resignation

Message-ID: <









Hi Everyone,



I am sad,shocked and disappointed over the resignation of Katim from

Gambia-l as a result of the lack of adoption over the rules that he

proposed. If I am correct, he is the founder of this forum which ran

through his email address at Wisconsin for the first two years before we

migrated to The University of Washington and rename the list Gambia-l. He

was very instrumental in making Gambia-l what it is today. My opinion is

that this was an overeaction to this whole thing.

So, I will write to him and try to implore him to

reverse his decision, rejoin the list and continue his prior role.

I do not know whether I will be sucessful, but I will try. Off course, I

do not agree with Katim on all issues. For example, I am on the opposite

end of his staunch nationalistic positions, but nonetheless we have

managed to work together harmoniously for the best interest of this list.

I would hate to see the disintergration of Gambia-l because of unnecessary

personality conflicts. In this day and age of high technology, it is vital

to maintain a country specific forum such as this to discuss and

attempt to bring solutions and betterment for our country's needs.

I will like to hear other opinions on this issue.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Apr 96 15:10:48 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Katim's resignation

Message-ID: <



Tony:



I agree Tony. Try and get the guy back. It is no fun at all when we all

agree on all things. Good luck in your efforts.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 9 Apr 1996 18:21:39 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The meeting(s)

Message-ID: <



I sincerely feel arguing terminology "July 4th" or "reunion" is very foolish.

Lets look at the substance!



Maila Touray



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 09 Apr 1996 21:35:10 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Resignation

Message-ID: <



I agree that Tony should try to get Katim back into our fold especially

in view of his contributions. Of course, that does not imply changing

our views on regulating discourse on the list. I was not wrong in stating

that no one else voted for the rules. Even those who favored a modification

of the rules later sent messages directly to my address rejecting regulations

entirely. We ought to be able to live with decisions we do not necessarily

like. Enough of that since Katim may not get the opportunity to respond.



ON OTHER IMPORTANT MATTERS:

(1) The concept of holding a preparatory meeting in Washington, DC, next month,

as suggested by LatJor, is a good one. It could serve the purpose of creating

enthusiasm and support for the main event in Atlanta during the "reunion" (as

LatJor prefers).



(2) Abdou should be instrumental in ensuring the instant and free flow of

information during the meeting(s). Collaboration with LatJor (and perhaps

the folks at Spelman) could make things successful.



(3) Those of us who are in the Atlanta area (as well as other willing and able)

Gambians should meet as soon as possible to devise a preliminary program to

be considered by all interested parties. [TYPO ABOVE] LatJor and I were

instrumental in Pap-Cheyassin presentation in Atlanta as well as the debate I

had with Tombong Saidy last July.



(4) Our findings, recommendations, etc. could be presented directly to whoever

is at the helm in July. We can also make statements to the press in both the

Gambia and abroad. To show that we are not just "talkers" but "doers", some

of us should be willing to express the sentiments of the gathering IN THE

GAMBIA. I plan to be there in July (with or without a change of govt.). And

with or without a conference, I intend to express my views about my country.



(5) I suggest that the meeting focus on "Establishing and Consolidating

Democracy in The Gambia"; that way our message would be relevant regardless

of who wields power. I also suggest that we refer to the meeting as a

"Citizen Action Forum" or CAFOR (Mandinka word).



(6) A newsletter could be published by the July meeting in Atlanta to reflect

the many perspectives we have on the Gambian situation. Proceeds could offset

some of our expenses. (I agreed to pay part of the expenses for Cheyassin's

presentation, but LatJor was able to raise the necessary funds from the

audience after the event.]



These are just my views. Throw all of them out, and I will still be

around with the same amount of energy and dedication.



WHAT DO YOU THINK?



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: 10 Apr 1996 11:11:20 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Katim's resignation

Message-ID: <



I agree with you Tony. Please try and persuade the guy to reverse his

resignation.

Thanks

Momodou

-----------------------------

>

>

>

> Hi Everyone,

>

> I am sad,shocked and disappointed over the resignation of Katim from

>Gambia-l as a result of the lack of adoption over the rules that he

>proposed. If I am correct, he is the founder of this forum which ran

>through his email address at Wisconsin for the first two years before we

>migrated to The University of Washington and rename the list Gambia-l. He

>was very instrumental in making Gambia-l what it is today. My opinion is

>that this was an overeaction to this whole thing.

>So, I will write to him and try to implore him to

>reverse his decision, rejoin the list and continue his prior role.

>I do not know whether I will be sucessful, but I will try. Off course, I

>do not agree with Katim on all issues. For example, I am on the opposite

>end of his staunch nationalistic positions, but nonetheless we have

>managed to work together harmoniously for the best interest of this list.

>I would hate to see the disintergration of Gambia-l because of unnecessary

>personality conflicts. In this day and age of high technology, it is vital

>to maintain a country specific forum such as this to discuss and

>attempt to bring solutions and betterment for our country's needs.

>I will like to hear other opinions on this issue.

>Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================



-----------------------------



--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara



**************************************

Sent via Inform-BBS

-Denmark's leading alternative network

Information:

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Apr 1996 16:49:45 +0200

From: Omar Gaye <

To:

Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone

Message-ID: <



Brothers and Sisters !



And Mr. Ndow, i greet you back with these words:

YOU see, it's time we break loose from that Western Snake for the benifit of

our children. See, we are the best runners, but running is not the best way to

escape.

My opinion is, the divide and rule methode is far more wicket today.

That "little skill" is a factor of these micro divisions.

Africa will never rise up if we don't put a STOP to that individualisim.

Better late than never!



Omar Gaye







**********************************************************************************





> From

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by afrodite.kih.no with SMTP

> (1.37.109.16/16.2) id AA026193458; Sat, 6 Apr 1996 19:57:38 +0200

> Return-Path: <

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA14368;

> Sat, 6 Apr 96 09:58:21 -0800

> Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA01115;

> Sat, 6 Apr 96 09:58:12 -0800

> Received: from king.auc.edu by mx3.u.washington.edu

> (5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA10004;

> Sat, 6 Apr 96 09:58:10 -0800

> Received: from gorilla.auc.edu (gorilla [144.125.230.31]) by auc.edu (8.6.10/8.6.9-auc.edu) with SMTP id MAA19582 for <

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 12:55:41 -0500

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: Gabriel Ndow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN

> Status: R





>. In my opinion, we have been bitten by that Western

> snake -individualism! We just go abroad, learn our little skill then find a job here or go home and try to be comfortable with a "good job".







> Long live the Gambian people!



> LatJor









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Apr 1996 08:36:45 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Katim

Message-ID: <







Hi Everyone,



I wrote to Katim yesterday requesting his home phone number so that I can

talk to him to resolve the dispute and whatever anger he harbors towards

the list/ listmembers, but I have not received any response from him yet.

So, does anybody have his phone number at Madison, Wis. If you do, please send

it to me privately so that I can converse with him tonight.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 10 Apr 1996 13:16:01 EST

From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <

To: <

Subject: Greetings to all

Message-ID: <



Hi Everyone,

Tony, I personally appreciate your effort in trying to make Katim

reverse his decision. It will be nice if you can get him back on the

list so he can share his expertise with us in our journey to restore

"true democracy" in the Gambia.

I think Katim should be commended for being the visionary who initiated

this Gambia-l, but in a crucial journey like restoring "true democracy",

should I expect my suggestions to be "final" or should I throw them to

other members for debate? If the former, then what is the purpose of

forming the list(Gambia-l), a list that invites contributions form its

members? I think it will be great if Tony can bring Katim back, but I

also believe without Katim we won't be affected if we all come out from

petiness, and put on our "thinking caps", and think better, and do

better to hlep build a better Gambia for our children and our children's

children.There is no shortage of competent Gambians to assume the role

being played by Katim, and to him I say, "whenever you make up your mind

to come back, you are always welcome".

And for the rest of us its time to move on.I support Latjor's suggestion

of having the first Pro-Democracy meeting in D.C.

GOD BLESS!!

PA-MAMBUNA.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 09:45:46 -0500

From: mostafa marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Testing

Message-ID: <



Abdou, we're on.

At 12:29 PM 4/10/96 -0400, you wrote:

>Hi Mostafa,

> Try replying to one of the articles by pressing a command for

>"reply to" and type yes when it asks "use reply to address ? " . When

>you get an error message, just forward it to me. ALso tell me whatever

>other error messages or strange behavior you get. At least we are now

>norrowing down the problem. In the meantime, you can reply to articles

>by sending them to me and I will forward the ariticles to the list. We

>will do this until we solve this problem.

> Thanks,

> -Abdou.

>

>On Wed, 10 Apr 1996, mostafa marong wrote:

>

>> Abdou, the problem has never been receiving contributions, I received every

>> contribution since when the list was "located" at UW-Madison. I am still

>> trying to post but the error message keep cropping up. I will keep trying.

>>

>>

>>

>>

>

>*******************************************************************************

>A. TOURAY.

>(718)904-0215.

>MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>*******************************************************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 08:47:30 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <







Hi Eeverybody,



I received a membership request from Famara Sanyang, a Gambian student at

The University of Bergen in Norway. I have added him and he will write and

introduce himself.

In the meantime, my efforts to communicate with Katim has been

futile so far. He has not responded to my email. Yesterday, I

requested his telephone number from anyone who might have it but have not

yet received it. So, I am issuing the request again.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 11:51:20 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Testing

Message-ID: <199604111551.LAA06381@aspen>



Baba, Can we say welcome aboard? Hope you enjoy the ride.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 12:30:50 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Testing

Message-ID: <



Hi fellows,

I would just like to say that we should not be overly concerned

about the type of building that hold the July 4th conference in. The

minimal needed is a telephone line. This is true unless people are

thinking of using graphics and other more advanced features: a very

expensive proposition !

Also, can somebody volunteer to take over Katim's tasks ? A

familiarity with lists and other utilities is a definite must for this

person. We should hook the list to the WWW soon so that people can

subscripe by just clicking at some point(s) etc. Anybody with HTML,

CGI-BIN experience should write to me or Tony regarding this task.

It seems that the Baba Marong problem is over ? That is if I

understood his e-mail correctly. So it would be nice if Baba you could

write to the list so that we can see if you are really on. About Bass in

the UK, (Tony, Sarian ?) will have to take him off the list because his

address

Latjor and Siga at ACU are having problems with their servers and are not

right now receiving mail. So if you do not hear from them, do not be

surprised. This could however have been remedied even as I write ... .

Sorry for the boring messages,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 10:06:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Is it possible to dispatch stuff to Gambia-L if one is away from

one's original host? It would be nice to be able transmit missives from

Banjul/Dakar. If its going to be problematic, I suppose I could send to

an individual who can then forward to Gambia-L.



I sent a mesage to Katims's personal E-main address but apparently thats

been closed. I'll see whether I still have his phone no.

I regard his departure with mixed feelings. On the one hand the "you dont

play by my rules, I'm outta here" approach doesn't augur well at all for

the future: if we cant agree on how to dialogue (and to agree to disagree

sometimes) how on earth are we going to reach a consensus on what is best

for our country. On the other hand, it is kinda sad that that one

word, repeated ad infinitum, can wreak so much havoc on a good thing.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 13:27:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Tony, thanks for the hard work. Regarding Katims resignation, I would

suggest that we respect his wish that we do not try to bring him back.

Knowing him I am sure this decision was taken after careful

consideration. There is no doubt that he will be helpful if we need

him and I will suggest that we maintain things to that level. No need

to duel on the issue further, so bye for now. Thanks.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 14:11:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Roddie:

You can send (fax) information to one of us for transmission to the entire

group through Gambia-l. If you have someone in mind, fine; otherwise, my

fax number is: 423-602-2353.



Peace to all!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 14:43:17 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



On Thu, 11 Apr 1996, Roddie L. Cole wrote:



> Is it possible to dispatch stuff to Gambia-L if one is away from

> one's original host? It would be nice to be able transmit missives from

> Banjul/Dakar. If its going to be problematic, I suppose I could send to

> an individual who can then forward to Gambia-L.

>

Hi Roddie,

All you have to do is tell us which address you will be using.

If you cannot know beforehand, maybe we will make subscription open for

the during that you are in Africa. Of course the easiest course is for

you to send it to someone who would then forward it to the list. If the

first two options are viable, you should discuss the matter with Tony

because he is in charge of configuration.

Hope that was helpful.

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 12:49:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forward of Latjorr's latest posting

Message-ID: <





For some reasons, maybe the problem stated by Abdou at Latjorr and Siga's

server, Latjorr was removed from the list, probably resulting in an error

message of his latest contribution. Anyway, I have added him back to the

list and forwarded his latest posting.

Thanks

Tony







Maila:





While on the surface it may seem a trivial matter quibbling over

semantics, in my opinion it is not. Why call it Gambian July

Reunion and not July 4th? Because it brings to the forefront a people's

right to self-determination as well as retaining their identity.





Reunion and not July 4th? Because it brings to the forefront a people's

right to self-determination as well as retaining their identity.



Historically July 4th 1776 was the day the U.S. declared its independence

from British Rule. It became their national holiday during which they

proclaim to the world their right to direct their own destiny. It was a

great day for many of them, but certainly not for all of them.



On that day, 220 years ago, the bells of freedom rang for only one race

of people - the so-called Whites.For the many millions of descendants of

Africa living on the same soil, freedom was yet to reach them. They were

still under the most hideous and genocidal form of exploitation that has

never been paralleled in the annals of history.



During the 1960's, in another era, a great black writer reflected the

attitude his people had toward this day. In his book, "The Fire Next

Time!", James Baldwin writes through one of the characters of his book,

that July 4th was the day White folks celebrated their independence.

Because they were too busy celebrating, Black folks had the day off from

their otherwise extremely demanding work load demanded of them (under

pain of death) by White folks. They used this day to visit with their

relstives and friends. It was a day to once again reconnect with each

other and strengthen their familial ties. Ties that were constantly being

attacked by the system they lived under. Hence it was a Black Family

Reunion Day also!



The parallels between this Black perspective of this day and ours is

very striking. Here we are in this strange land where the great majority

of us are forced to take on the most menial and physically demanding of

jobs in

order to survive. The obstacles thrown our way often makes it very

difficult to see an alternative. We find ourselves working around the

clock being paid the lowest of income. Tell me my brother, "What day

in the year are most of us FREE?" Why yes, the very day Mr. Baldwin was

referring to - July 4th!

Our African familial instints, like those of the descendants of Africa

who were brought here, again manifest themselves. We meet in Atlanta on

July 4th, Gambians from all over the U.S., Europe and Gambia to once

again strngthen our family ties.



Thus we determine to name this day for what it means to us. It is the

Gambian July reunion! It is one experience that cannot be captured in

words, for it is a uniting of kindred spirits, if only for a few days.

It reinvigorates our spirits and empowers us to boldly go out and meet the

challenges thrown in our path by a hostile world!



Come and see, feel and yes, touch hime for a few days my brother.





A Jaraama!



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 1996 12:56:37 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Siga

Message-ID: <







Latjorr, I did not see Siga's name in the latest list of membership for

review. So, can you please add her again. I do not have her email address.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: 11 Apr 96 13:20:53 PDT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Dr. Cole:

Rasta, suggestions about transmitting

from GAP or IDEP seem premature at this point.

What makes you so sure that Jammeh and his able

NIA will not grab you even you as transit

through Banjul en route to Dakar? "Hah why"!

Your recent overtures (aka your penultimate posting)

to the AFRC notwithstanding, after Jammeh sees the

vermin from the likes of Morro and yours truely,

you are doomed. However, since latjorr is lamenting

the individualism of Gambians abroad (as if Banjul

can boast of tireless patriots for want of a better word)

and the non-existence of 'put your money where your

mouth is" types (my own characterization of latjorr's

beef), you could probably lead the way from your

mile 2 cell. Not to worry, I trust your connections

within the July 22nd movement will come to your aid.



Katim:

On the subject of Katim, he did send me

a short note on some matter of mutual interest and

promised further communication at about the same time

he quit Gambia-l. So, I can pitch in my two cents

to get him to reconsider. But knowing short guys and

a short fana fana (no ethnic slur meant) at that, can't

guarantee any favorable outcome.



Welcome new guys and gals:

Quite a few new members introducing themselves

on Gambia-l in past weeks. Introductions varied quite

a bit and to my mind were nothing close to the format

proposed earlier. Didn't we agree that introductions

should be along the lines of what Prof. Oumar Ndongo

posted? Katim where are you when I need your support

regarding rules/regulations on Gambia-l?



Latest gen on the homefront:

There's been a recent rash of firings in Banjul

as Jammeh & his cohorts flex their muscles further. I

know of the Director of Ports (Oliver Andrews) and the

Director of Planning, Ministry of Agriculture (Ken Johm).

A massive investigation of businessmen is also ongoing.

God help us.

Easy y'all. Chi Jaam! Sam







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 11 Apr 96 17:58:16 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Careful, Careful . . .

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l:



It concerns me . . . perhaps even distresses me that words we

throw about often do great bodily harm to our consistency as

persons opposed to the AFPRC. If we agree on the proposition

that we all believe in the rule of law, democracy, and the

fundamental rights of men (enshrined from substantial

governmental encroachment), then certain conclusions are more

harmful than helpful to the general good. I cannot fathom a

justice not conceived and borne of fair process. Thus talk of

"just deserts" is more consistent with summary Justice ( a tool

of despots) than due process.



There is an attempt by some of us to endorse the results

yielded by the AFPRC and condemn the AFPRC itself, an obvious

sczhophrenic stance which is a sequence of flawed reasoning.

Here is the problem. Champions of such a position HAVE to

divorce the AFPRC from its results because they cannot

articulate (1) the objective criteria and its genesis, citizens

follow (or should follow) in seeking a violent overthrow of an

elected govt., (2) that such criteria was satisfied in The

Gambian circumstance, and (3) that our so-called "saviors"

won't turn on us at the end of the day. They MUST tell

you, and they can't.



We cannot all become aware of the criteria by some

spontaneous knowledge, or collective consciousness.

(Perhaps God will reveal it to us. . .? Hahaha. As yet,

only prophets and messiahs discern rules by omnipotent

revelation. Since we aren't privy to that luxury, we must rely

on objectively identified and universally applicable rules.)

They can't assure us of that in their world of despots and

vigilantes. We are not wiser than history. To adopt their

position is to blindly assume the risks of militarism.



A civilian democratic government is not without its flaws.

These flaws should not be acceptable. They must be

challenged at all times. But they are also not unique.

Dictatorship is worse and not appropriate substitute. The

hounds of hell are completely incompetent to the purpose

of redressing the inconveniences of heaven.



Some have died in our country; some have been maimed, and

still, others rot in jail. I cannot comment on the justice of

this until their guilt and the propriety of their punishments are

legally demonstrated in a court of law, by rules of evidence of

civilized standard. If we are truly committed to our declared

convictions of democracy, the rule of law and the rights of men,

we cannot strip these people of their presumption of innocence.

Out of deference to their plight, I will presume talk of

"just deserts" as an unfortunate slip and no more.



Morro



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 16:01:38 +1000

From:

To: Gambia-L The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing list <

Subject: A New member

Message-ID: <v01520d00ad939e091ff2@[130.102.90.167]>



AS a new member of Gambia-L, I will take this opportunity to introduce=

myself to the rest of our members. Originally from Brikama, Western=

Division, a product of Muslim and Gambia High school, and currently=

pursuing a Ph.D in entomology at the university of Queensland, Australia .=

=20



I would like to commend the dedication and commitment of all members in the=

USA for their efforts and initiatives in establishing Gambial-L, not only=

as a forum for political discussion but also as a forum to maintain means=

of communication, cooperation, and foster mutual understanding among=

Gambians. The current uncertain political situation is a concern for all=

Gambians, and I thus suggest that this important media should be extended=

to other Gambians world wide, especially in Europe, Australia and Asia. =

This will create the opportunity for a broad base political discussion and=

integration of ideas.=20



I have taken the initiative to inform few friends in Europe about Gambai-L,=

and already Famara Sanyang in Scandinavia has sent a request to subscribe.=

By the way I want to thank Yaya Jallow for introducing me to Gambia-L.





Cheers and good luck.





Tapha Jallow.















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 15:52:57 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: New member!

Message-ID: <





Hello brothers & sisters,



I am very delighted to be subcribed to Gambia-L. I really missed a

forum where Gambians in diaspora could discuss issues of interest. I

will take this oppurtunity to thank the brothers & sisters in the US

for doing such a good job. Thanks to Tapha Jallow who send me the

address.

I was asked my the Administrator to introduce myself. I was born in

Banjul (Lancaster St:). I took my 'O' & 'A' levels at St. Augustine

High Shool. I am a graduate student in Administration & Organization

Theory, at the University of Bergen, Norway. I am also attached to

Chr. Michelsen Institute (CMI), where am working on my thesis. I am

looking at the possible impacts of the Structural adjustment

programme on health policies. I will be very glad to get in touch

with anyone working on similar issues.

Loking forward to follow the interesting discussions.



Bye for now.

Famara.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 11:21:25 -0500

From: mostafa marong <

To:

Subject: Intro

Message-ID: <



Folks;

I am Mostafa Jersey Marong; I hailed from Badibu, did common entrance at St

Aug Primary (Roman) and O'levels at SAHS (watch out Roddie,you are being

outnumbered). I am glad to be part of the group.On issues being discussed at

the moment:

rumor about the situation in the Gambia: let us avoid initiating discussions

when the point of departure is only unsubstantiated statements

(I still remember the false alarm that elections have been cancelled);

pro democracy meeting: good idea; i still do not think anyone who forces his

way into the headship of any institution or body should be accorded the

opportunity to legitimise his position;

Katim: I live in the same town with this guy but I cannot get hold of him;

I will keep trying

resignation: I agree with Roddie that the attitude belying the action is

like saying "we have to have it my way"; at the same time I think no one has

a right to offend me yet posting to me texts that contain what I determine

as vulgar is offensive to me.No intellectual gobbledygook could convince me

to accept the contrary.Let us keep the environment descent and not

personlise issues. AL NING BAARA!

MJM.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 09:49:57 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A New member

Message-ID: <







I want to welcome our newest members Famara in Norway and Tapha in

Australia. It is great to have you on board and will be looking forward to

your contributions and exchange of ideas. If you know of any Gambians or

non Gambians world wide with an internet access and interest in The

Gambia, please recommend Gambia-l to them.

Thanks again for your interest in joining us.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 14:54:23 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Careful, Careful . . .

Message-ID: <



Hey Morro,

Yet another intelligent contribution from you. I wish the

country had more people with this perspective. Most contribution go

along the lines that Jammeh should be "thanked" for overthrowing a

legtimate government. Then they will turn around and say that he should

quit. Well, that kind of logic is very curious. You are right: just

uphold the concept of justice and the rest pretty much follows.

-Abdou



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(212) 749-7971

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 12:21:41 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



Morroh present a very sophisticated argument (as is his wont): he is

unambiguously against all forms of military intervention for whatever

reason.

My question, though, is this: what happens when power is

commandeeered and retained ad infinitum by a regime?

In Africa, how many of those in power at independence subsequently

handed over the reigns of power. What to do when the whole country, a

whole national economy is made subservient to the greed of an entrenched,

ruling elite (Zaire under Mobutu, Sierra Leone under Stevens, and on, and on)!



i. Vote them out of power? Tony and I have addressed that issue to death:

African leaders did not stay in power because they were popular with

the masses --whether on not they went through the charade of

elections; Africa's political history speaks to the implausibility of

this option;

ii. initiate civil disorder? one cannot replace an established

political order with a power vacuum. Civil action might serve to

bring down a regime, but it will need an established and

pre-existing structure to resolve the immediate

imbroglio (even as civil organizations might be getting organized);

Generally, in Africa, it is the military that are best positioned

to assume that role.

In a pollyana-ish world, a benevolent officer will assume power,

clean-up, and hand over to civilians. Often times, this has seldom been

the case and that is sad.

To my mind, If the elections proceed unimpeded in July, if Jammeh steps

down and returns to civilian life; the whole process would "almost" have

been worth it. Why? because civil servants may have cultivated the

notion that the resources of state are not for personal appropriation and

that they are --indeed-- servants of the people not overlords; the business

community (lebanese and others) would have learnt that

taxes are a legitimate cost of doing business; customes and excise taxes

will be paid; and so on. Isn't accountability possible without the military

as enforcing apparatus? I sure hope so but the evidence in Africa

is not encouraging? Do I support the expanded powers of the NIA, the

need to get clearance to travel, etc.? No I do not. But I do not think

that these are issues that peasant farmers or the urban masses (90% of

total population??) are pondering. Differently put, these affect but a few

of the elite (sounds familiar ..Castro's Cuba, Nicaragua under Sandinistas??)



Finally, I said "almost" worth it because I think they did step out of

bounds. I draw the line at murder. Especially when the victim

is much like the members of this group: educated, intelligent, in

service of his country, and my former neighbor besides!





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 15:47:05 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

Message-ID: <



Just to keep the fire burning, I will suggest that all folks

send Amadou suggestions regarding the agenda for the upcoming Atanta

meeting.



Just to keep it easy and simple for contributors, suggestions should

be sent to Amadou directly and not to the list. Knowing that a number

of people may be concious about the 'openness' of list contributions,

directly sending suggestions to Amadou would do away with that. Amadou,

can you compile the resposes for submission to the list (I bet this

time you will make a formal tally- just to laugh about our recent

past and my apologies to those who may be offended).



Once compiled we can discuss them before the Atlanta gathering.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 16:54:14 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



Certainly the choice between incumbent African civilian rulers and

their military successors can only be referred to as the choice

between the devil and another devil. Simply they are all NO GOOD

for the people.



I think it takes a lot more than the gun to sanitize the chaos created

by 30 years of anarchy. It takes a whole society to bring about change

to a society's problem. The society got to be aware of a problem as a

problem, then realize that they could do something about it and

find it rewarding to do something about it.



We have seen the rise

and fall of the Soviet Union (atleast the fall). We have also seen

Liberia, Guinea and many others including Ethiopia. Why do we think

those 'efforts and sacrifices" made by the "revolutionaries" as we

came to know them never revolutionize their people? What makes us

think the medicine would do better this time? Or are we just being

Gambians, always optimistic and hopeful that " God will feed the mouth

it opens"



It will be unfortunate for us to convince ourselves that the formular

adopted by these boys would yield anything different from those I have

mentioned above. We have seen the governments who slash prices in the

name of helping the people but instead caused them more harm. What

difference does it make to the folks in Badibou or any other part of

the country for that matter, to collect record taxes

and spending it all on projects like TV station, Schools that would

not be serviced, and Airport facilities. Certainly a general hospital in

Farafeni may be claimed by many success. However, it is one thing to

build and another thing to maintain. During Jawara days we had a

clinic in Farafenni and ofcourse the Royal Victoria Hospital only to

serve as death camps. Lets upgrade those provide the facilities to

those who can be reached.

Already you will all agreee with

me that the army has more than doubled its size since July 1994. I

would like to see spending figures. Where on earth are we going to get

the money to maintain that. I am sure they are not dumb to rely on

handouts from China (which of them), Great Britain and suffer the same

faith as Sir Dawda. Would spendings for the military take a back seat

for other development spendings? Well lets wait and see.



You know this saying of old wine in new bottles is not dead yet.

Atleast Jawara and his bunch of elites gave some of their spoils to

the Jalibaas and Yaye Compinns to stay in power. These guys know that

would not save them from another bunch of gentlemen of fortune. They

would spend their spoils on the Klasnikov (thats what they know and

trust).



I hope i am wrong. Its just that their actions all seem too familiar.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 17:22:28 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Election or no election

Message-ID: <



Election or no election? That's the million-dalasi question Jammeh is

posing to successive delegations of "opinion leaders" from acC



------------------------------



Date: 12 Apr 96 15:13:32 PDT

From:

To:

Subject: re: A New member

Message-ID: <



Tapha,

from one bug man to another, I say welcome

to Gambia-L. How did you stumble on enr entomology

as a profession? Maybe at some future date we'll

share some trade secrets. Jah Jeff! Sam.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 96 18:13:42 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I am tempted to immediately answer questions posed, but let me have the

weekend. (I am terribly busy over here.) But right off, I can see

that you arguments proceed from an erroneous analogy. Mobotu is a

product of your dilemma and the very challenge I posed in question (3) of

my last communication.



Furthermore, you should rethink your arguments (forgive me, no arrogance

intended on my part; I sincerely think it will help), with these

in mind: be specific to Gambia, focus here will breed clarity; and please,

give a little credit to the peasant. He may not know much, but he knows

more about what he wants than you think, and he can and does make choices

according to his needs and wants. You see I'm not sure I know what my father

(peasant) needs or wants more than he does. Respect the peasant's choice.

Why, if you assume the right to subvert the peasant's choice because you THINK

he is stupid etc., I (or another) can subvert your choice because I

THINK I am smarter than you (without obligation of proof). The same principle

prevails in both circumstances. The ***** will rule over the genius, the evil

over the good . . . and as it goes, mere anarchy is "loosed" upon the world,

i.e. every man a lord onto himslef.





Morro



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 15:32:54 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



Of course, Malanding, the argument that we should not build becasue once

built, maintenance and servicing of various infrastructure is difficult

would have dire consequences if applied in all spheres of the struggle

for development

Roddie





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Apr 1996 20:10:48 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The question, considered ....

Message-ID: <



Hey Fellas,

Let me welcome all the new members, especially Tapha whose

membership was initially delayed due to some technicalities. Well I think

the "tesito" is expanding albeit having lost one recently.

On another note, there is quite a barrage of interesting and no

doubt provocative issues encompassing both The Gambia and its sister

nation-states on the list. I am curious though, Africa including The Gambia

have

always approach its problems from a political perspective which, to a

large extent, is shaped and fashioned by the West. What we need instead is a

startegic vision for our coutry which is of our own product. We should

probably orient our focus more

on economic development rather than Poltics. The accomplishment of the

former will inevitably lead to poltical development. Today all ecomnomic

advanced nations are poltical democracies and all of them began with

economic capitalism. Example of this would be Triad-Nation states. For

those that are econmically developed and not yet democracies are heading

in that direction. Example of this would be the Far East ( Taiwan, South

Korea etc).

Contrast the above thesis with Africa. We began with poltical

development, and alas, we never accmplished that and neither have we

accomplish Economic prosperity. Therfore, in brief, the key to political

maturity is mercantilism and economic advancement.

Bye guys

Yaya



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Apr 1996 10:53:25 -0500

From: mostafa marong <

To:

Subject: Election or no election

Message-ID: <



The so called Independent Electoral Commission gave a press conference

yesterday,Friday the 12th on the state of affairs regarding preparatory

activities they have been undertaking ; I called to find out what was said

and this is what the gentleman I contacted told me : " they said elections

will be pushed to later in the year because donors failed to underwrite the

opreations as they promised. But we do not believe these guys anymore, if

they can fund all these infrastructure development why cant they meet the

voter registration and other expenses connected with the elections". In the

meantime "delegations" come to Banjul pleading that let their be no election

and/or let Yaya contest; they are brought on TV for all to hear.

Did anyone findout anything about the press conference?





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Apr 1996 13:59:00 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Election or no election

Message-ID: <



Baba, I think you are on now.

This confirms our fears!



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Apr 1996 15:50:46 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re:NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION ! NO ELECTION !

Message-ID: <



The following is a recent article from PANA relating to the News

Conference in Banjul.

Yaya





Possible Delay In Gambia's Elections <H4>From Olu Sarr; Pana Staff

Correspondent

<P>DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Elections for a civilian government in Gambia

will be rescheduled beyond July because of a delay in the registration of

voters, the chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission,

Gabriel Roberts, said.

The State-owned Radio Gambia Saturday quoted Roberts as saying the

registration timetable "had to be revised to reflect" the delay in

awarding a contract to the British company, De La Roux Identity System

Ltd for preparation of the necessary documents for the process.

Registration will now take place May 13 to June 22. This will be followed

by three months during which political parties will be registered and

campaigning conducted. Polling date is yet to be announced.

According to the radio, vice chairman of the Commission, Anglican Bishop

Solomon Johnson, said that the commission and the nation's Civic

Education Panel would conduct a voter education campaign throughout this

tiny West African nation of some 956,600 people. However, Commission

Treasurer Fatuma Baldeh-Foster said that the agency's 15 million dalasi

[1.56 million U.S. dollars] budgeted for the campaign had not been

realised.

Britain, the former colonial power, has provided technical assistance

worth eight million dalasi [835,945 dollars] and Canada has offered to

give 100,000 Canadian dollars [73,621 U.S. dollars]. The United Nations

Development Programme has provided manpower and logistics support.

The commission has produced a 17-point code of conduct for its members.

For instance, they cannot publicly show support for any political party,

trade union or share political views with people in private. They must

not hold political ambitions.

However, all this hindges on the outcome of a referendum on whether or

not to hold elections. A date for this will be announced later.











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Apr 1996 00:41:26 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting

Message-ID: <



No problem!



A tally will be done as ordered, Sir.



Reliable sources say elections will be/have been postponed. So the July

Conference will be crucial any way.



IDEAS! IDEAS!



Malanding: Dux sends greetings. Not yet hooked up to the internet; but he

is looking forward to contributing to the proposed meeting in Atlanta.



Amadou



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 11

*************************

