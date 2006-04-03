|
GAMBIA-L Digest 10
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: membership removal
by MANSALA@aol.com
2) For Sarjo Bojang
by SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@compuserve.com>
3) admission
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
4) Re: membership removal
by Sireh@aol.com
5) selfintroduction
by Omar Gaye <omar3@afrodite.kih.no>
6) Re: membership removal
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
7) Re: admission
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
8) Re: membership removal
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
9) Mambuna Bojang added
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
10) Re: selfintroduction
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
11) "TRASH" CONTRIBUTIONS--PROTECTED SPEECH.
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
12) The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 10 v1 i2) (fwd)
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
13) The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 11 v1 i2) (fwd)
by L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
14) Formal Introduction
by "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
15) Re: admission
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
16) Re: membership removal
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
17) Re: membership removal
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
18) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
19) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
20) Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
21) Mustapha Jallow / Toni's attn:
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
22) Re: The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 11 v1 i2) (fwd)
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
23) Re: admission
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
24) Re: "TRASH" CONTRIBUTIONS--PROTECTED SPEECH.
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
25) Re: Formal Introduction
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
26) ELECTION POSTPONEMENT
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
27) Re: admission
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
28) Re: new constittution
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
29) Re: New Member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
30) Re: New Member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
31) Re: new constittution
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
32) Re: Coming on
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
33) Error message from Siga Jagne
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
34) Re: New Member
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
35) YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
36) Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
37) Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOM
by <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
38) Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOM
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
39) Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOM
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
40) Greetings to everyone
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
41) Re: Greetings to everyone
by "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
42) Re: Greetings to everyone
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
43) Re: Greetings to everyone
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
44) Re: Greetings to everyone
by Wildkumba@aol.com
45) Greetings to everyone
by Njie Nyang <st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu>
46) Pro-Democracy Meeting
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
47) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by Wildkumba@aol.com
48) Re: new constittution
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
49) Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
50) Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
51) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by Tuttyramou@aol.com
52) Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Mar 1996 15:53:41 -0500
From: MANSALA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: membership removal
Message-ID: <960331155340_182055812@emout04.mail.aol.com>
Hi members,
I disagree totally the idea of deleting of members who have not actively
participated in any debate or discussion since they joined. The main idea
of forming such a group was to unite the Gambians and any body who is
interested discussing the activities in the Gambia. If that is the case,
then I would say it is foolish to deleted anybody's name who have not
participated. People would not say any thing if they do not have any thing
to say.If we want to unite the poeple, we ought to leave them in the
organization because it does cost one more to add a name. Let us do what we
have to do to unite people, deleting their names is not the solution.
Mansala.
------------------------------
Date: 01 Apr 96 19:35:36 EST
From: SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@compuserve.com>
To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: For Sarjo Bojang
Message-ID: <960402003535_101573.1703_IHK30-5@CompuServe.COM>
Hi Sarjo,
I seem to have forgotten to capture your address from the mail you sent me
sometime ago. Please can you send another one as I wish to put few things to you
for a helping hand.
Best regards,
sankung
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Apr 1996 21:40:21 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: admission
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.960401213951.17824A-100000@konichiwa.cc.columbia.edu>
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 1 Apr 1996 13:59:57 -0600 (CST)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
Subject: Re: Networking
Hi Abdou,
Mustapha Jallow, a Gambian Brother in Australia would like to
join The Gambia mailing list. Please forward his request for me. If there
are any questions or concerns, please let me know.
His email address is 121179@student.uq.edu.au
Thanks
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Apr 1996 22:48:40 -0500
From: Sireh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: membership removal
Message-ID: <960401224838_367429371@mail06>
Hi Lat-Jorr:
I think you guys are attempting to exercise control on the the discussion
group. Why should you remove a member because in your opinion the person
fails to respond to say, Morro's trash or participate in the Senegambian
discussion or what ever trash was floating around. Not replying does not
necessarily mean that the person(s) is(are) inactive members. They just might
not be interested in the topic being discussed or don't have time to discuss
the topic. I think this idea of exercising your authority to suspend other
members from the list is rediculous. after all this is the net not Yaya
Jamme's cabinet. you cannot do a Memba Tambedu number on members because you
think they inactive in discussions. Not taking part in a discussion is that
members right not to participate.
By the way Katim you need to trash those rules of yours. We want to be free
in cyber space. If you want tell us what to do or say in cyber space then
you ought to be a member of the US Congress (The Republican side of it) and
decide for us what is goood or bad.
Guys take care. Nothing personal just my opinion.
Sarjo
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 15:37:43 +0200
From: Omar Gaye <omar3@afrodite.kih.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: selfintroduction
Message-ID: <31612DA7.18C3@afrodite.kih.no>
Hi,
I will like to introduce myself to all the members of the Gambia mailing list.
I am a gambian studing computer science in Norway. Went to Muslim High during
the period 1981-86 and worked some years at Take Care Optic in Banjul.
Well, i have been receiving from the list a couple of messages in the last few
days. I feel it's a nice idea to offer the new members the oppertunity to survey
the territory, get feel for the nature of the group and the types of discussions.
Thus provide themself a solid background while silently geting on to speed. This
does't necessarily meen giving them the oppertunity to be inactive, or carry such
feelings as " i'm a green-leaf and they are experienced list veterans". Well, we all
need time to think in order to avoid making mistakes.
Lets encourage new members atleast for the sake of unity!
Lets learn from history and practice our culture, as we always do!
Lets give those at home the means to exchange ideas and views with us without
preasure.
Anyway, this is nothing more than a suggestion.
I will like to inform you that it's Easter vacation here. Hi, happy Easter!
Omar Gaye
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 22:48:00
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: membership removal
Message-ID: <199604021348.WAA03580@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Perhaps the issue raised by Sarjo needs further
elaboration. It may be American slang or what have you,
but I do not think the discussions on this list deserve
to be called trash. Issues were maturedly treated, and
I am sure the contributors never intended communicating
`trash' among one another.
Although not a proponent/advocate of rules for Gambia-l,
I think we need to treat each other with due respect and
moderate whatever harsh language we intend to use.
Personal etiquettes and the basic Gambian norms should
be our guiding principles when putting up information,
critical analysis etc.
Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 09:01:55 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: admission
Message-ID: <01I326V47BNU0005ZX@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mustapha Jallow added!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 09:06:29 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: membership removal
Message-ID: <01I3270SCCF80005ZX@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
I believe there should be a halt to the practice of removing members
in view of the opinions expressed by the membership.
On the matter of rules: Only Katim voted for the rules he proposed; everyone
else who responded rejected the regulations.
So, it's time to go on.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 11:44:59 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mambuna Bojang added
Message-ID: <01I32CJASVA60006QE@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Expect a formal introduction from Mambuna Bojang, a student at
Transylvania University. He is also a fellow "Gunjur n'ko" and a
brother. I will get him to recruit his older brother, Lamin Bojang,
who is also somewhere in Kentucky.
Peace!
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 11:27:55 -0600 (CST)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: selfintroduction
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.960402112502.17923B-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
I would like to welcome Omar Gaye. It's great that the barn is widening
on all fronts. Let's keep it up guys.
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 96 12:14:22 CST
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: "TRASH" CONTRIBUTIONS--PROTECTED SPEECH.
Message-ID: <9604021814.AA02439@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Lamin (Japan):
I agree. Issues have been thoroughly treated by contributors.
I disagree with Sarjo's characterization of my contributions as trash.
But this is his opinion, and it is protected speech, as disagreeable as I
may personally find it. I am glad though, Lamin, that you do not share in his
particular characterization.
In a society where free speech is valued, the imbecile has as much right
to an opinion as the genius. I value your sentiments Lamin, but perhaps we
ought to let it go now. That Sarjo calls my contributions trash moves me
neither here nor there. However, that WE can assure him in this forum, the
RIGHT to say so, lights a city out of a wilderness. Now you and I and
rest of us all, must settle down to the trask of restoring what was right
and lost . . . Our rights under The 1970 Constitution. Good luck.
SHIFTING TO A DIFFERENT TOPIC:
I was TOLD, and I have no confirmation at this point, that voter
registration has been postponed from April 1, 1996 to May 13, 1996.
May 13, 1996, I believe, was the target date of the last and not the
first day of voter registration. Anybody knows anymore than this?
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 96 20:48:14 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 10 v1 i2) (fwd)
Message-ID: <9604021948.AA26129@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
Hi Folks,
Came across an interesting article in Gambia's home page. Could someone please
analyse the sense behind such an article.
What are we to make of this?
Lang
> Subject: The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 10 v1 i2)
> Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
> boundary="-------------------------------19419163876317"
>
> This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
>
> ---------------------------------19419163876317
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
>
> http://www.gambia.com/govt/vol1-2/page10.html
> > [Image]
> >
> > [Image] [Image] [Image] [Image]
> >
> > JOLA A group of fission was a clams were sold to
> > people within a common happening the local
> > Today the Jola larger group among the Jola. inhabitants and
> > can be found in might decide to The result was the rest used for
> > great numbers on migrate and look the creation of consumption. The
> > the Atlantic for new areas to hundreds of large money derived from
> > coast between the cultivate their and small these occupations
> > southern banks of rice. On the villages, each was used for
> > The Gambia, the other hand, independent of buying clothes and
> > Casamance region bloody conflicts the other with other European
> > of Senegal, and took place over different goods and for the
> > the northern part rice fields, and dialects, payment of taxes.
> > of Guinea-Bissau. the defeated depending on In this way, the
> > Though the group moved away their Jola met their
> > origins of the in search of environments and other needs
> > Jola is unknown, areas for the people with without selling
> > it is known that cultivation. whom they came in their rice. The
> > they were already contact. The wealth of a
> > in the region of The major Jola migrations were typical Jola was
> > Casamance (and groups or clans not well measured by the
> > some parts of are: Bliss, organized, nor quantity of rice
> > Guinea-Bissau) Karon, M'lomp, did they involve he owned.
> > before the Elinkin, large sections of
> > massive Mandinka Cadjinol (the the population as The Jola were (and
> > migration of the Jola of the happened among still are) proud
> > thirteenth Point Saint the Mandinka, for of their
> > century. The Jola George area), example. Again independence and
> > became either Floup, Jamant, this was due to jealously guarded
> > assimilated in Djougout, Bayot, the segmented it against
> > these areas or Brin, Seleky, nature of the intruders. For
> > moved on to other Kabrouse, Jiwat Jola societies this reason they
> > places. Those who and the Foni. and their love have been
> > decided to These were clans for independence. described as
> > migrate went that were For these rebellious people
> > north towards the further reasons, they did who retained their
> > Atlantic coast, subdivided into not embark on independence at
> > on the southern groups occupying large scale any cost. Their
> > banks of the certain zones migrations. need for
> > River Gambia. and villages. protection against
> > Some made Foni Several zones By the any outside
> > and Kombo their are occupied by mid-nineteenth political control
> > homes. However, the Floups. The century more Jola was determined by
> > there is a first group migrated into the nature of
> > possibility that resided in an other parts of their society
> > some Jola and area that the Senegambia which had a
> > Serer migrated stretched as far region and segmented
> > together from as Eassaont Guinea-Bissau. structure in all
> > Kaabu situated in Jaken, Bou But most of these spheres of life.
> > the Casamance Kitingo, Emay migrations were
> > region. It is not Nyanbalang and seasonal. This The independence
> > known where these Ayoun. The other meant that some of the Jola,
> > people came from occupies areas people went to especially those
> > prior to their in other areas for of the Foni in The
> > move from Kaabu. Guinea-Bissau. only a short Gambia and
> > Those migrants With villages at while (normally northern
> > who settled in Arame, Kerouhey, during the dry Casamance, was put
> > the Sine and Suzanah and season), worked to an end during
> > Saloum areas Kassalol as the and earned money, the period of the
> > became the Serer, main areas of and returned in Soninke-Marabout
> > while those who settlement. time to meet the wars in The Gambia
> > remained in the beginning of the between 1 850s and
> > Casamance region The Floup were rainy season for 1 890s. Marabout
> > became known as further divided the planting of leaders like Foday
> > the Jola. into two large their rice. While Kabba Dumbuya,
> > groups known as on these seasonal Foday Silla4 and
> > The Jola are Oussouye, which migrations, the Brima Njie
> > divided into many further broke Jola engaged in (Ndiaye) carried
> > major groups, into smaller different kinds out incessant
> > which are villages. A of occupations, raids on the Jola
> > subdivided into second Floup depending on what in their
> > smaller ones of group also they could do or determination to
> > which the family founded several what they wished convert them to
> > is the smallest villages such as to do. These Islam. As a result
> > unit. It was for Arame, Suzana4 included fishing, of these wars,
> > this reason that and Kassalol. tapping palm Jola Foni (which
> > the Jola have wine, processing was subdivided
> > been regarded as Another example palm oil, into about nine
> > having segmented is the Jola harvesting villages or
> > groups and Seleky who oysters, cockles settlements), the
> > lineages. The migrated from and clams, and Jola Karon, and
> > various Jola and their original sometimes the Jola of Kombo
> > lineages are home, Nyassia, engaging in all acknowledged
> > located in which they had domestic work in Marabout leaders.
> > different shared with the villages, towns, But some of the
> > regions, Brin and Bayot and cities in Jola of these
> > villages, and Jola, to Senegal, The areas still held
> > settlements. This establish new Gambia and on their
> > large dispersal villages in the Guinea-Bissau. traditional
> > of the Jola was mangrove swamps. The fish, palm beliefs.
> > due to both There were wine, palm oil, Continued on Page
> > voluntary and further oysters, cockles 11
> > forced movements from and
> > migrations. various other
> > groups that led
> > to the
> > establishment of
> > more Jola
> > villages. This
> > type of
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 96 20:58:15 BST
From: L Konteh <L.Konteh-95@student.lut.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 11 v1 i2) (fwd)
Message-ID: <9604021958.AA26624@hpl.lut.ac.uk>
CONTINUATION
> Subject: The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 11 v1 i2)
> Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
> boundary="-------------------------------114462468554"
>
> This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
>
> ---------------------------------114462468554
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
>
> http://www.gambia.com/govt/vol1-2/page11.html
> > [Image]
> >
> > [Image] [Image] [Image] [Image]
> >
> > ....the British The news was government. The ousted Jawara
> > took control of broken in a likes of Olimata regime are many.
> > Foni and Kombo, typical child are victims of There is no
> > and the French innocence. "My national alternative to
> > dominated the rest father asked me avariciousness in true democracy, a
> > of the Casamance to tell you that a society that democracy that
> > region. However, my mother has had prided itself will empower all
> > French penetration died," said the as a champion of Gambians
> > into some areas at eight year old a democratic irrespective of
> > the beginning of little girl, her system which, at economic status
> > the twentieth face betraying no its best, and any other
> > century was very emotion. It was succeeded only in narrow-minded
> > slow... the daughter of exposing its consideration.
> > Olimata Jammeh. attendant
> > At the beginning Olimata of Sinchu paradoxes. But as The failure of
> > of their Baliya has died. the misguided Jawara's
> > administration, For a moment the Jawara regime democracy was its
> > both the French sad news could slept through it unwillingness to
> > and English used not settle in my all, failing to control and
> > the Mandinka to mind, seeming realize that no contain the
> > provide liaison only like a bad government on instinct of its
> > between them and dream. But as my earth can survive bureaucrats to
> > the rest of the mind debated the through the pain, amass the
> > Jola population... possible and the suffering and nation's wealth
> > For sometime the impossible of the agony of its for themselves,
> > Jola, especially news of Olimata's majority poor, and deprive the
> > the heads of the death, I had the The Gambia's citizens of their
> > traditional compulsion to stability was right to access
> > religions, tried disbelieve to a sound and
> > to resist the meaningful
> > Europeans; but [Image] education, health
> > like many other care, good
> > ethnic groups in the little girl. threatened. Under communication
> > West Africa, they Jawara we saw a facilities and
> > came to realize Olimata was born government where networks, and
> > that it was poor, lived rights became equal
> > useless to fight poorer and died privileges and opportunities in
> > the foreigners who poorest. By all privileges were jobs among,
> > had superior accounts, the bought and sold. others.
> > weapons. level of her and Here was a system
> > Nevertheless, they her family's that played one But certainly for
> > resented European poverty was the tribe against Olimata Jammeh,
> > rule as they did absolute. When I another, giving both the takeover
> > that of the first came face preferential by the AFPRC and
> > Mandinka rulers. to face with treatment on the the relief
> > Many Jola groups Olimata and her basis of assistance she
> > did not give up family, and heard political got came too late
> > their independence from the beaten affiliation and to save her life.
> > to the foreign but unconquered family For Olimata's is
> > authorities. As 45year old, an connections, all a poverty death
> > late as 1942 the account of how in the name of that could have
> > Floup revolted she had struggled our "universally" been averted.
> > against the to provide for accoladed
> > French, and this her family, I was democracy. Each day, the
> > encouraged the deeply moved. I likes of Olimata
> > Jola Kabrouse to knew then that No one under die of poverty in
> > follow suit the there was no Jawara's rule the midst of
> > following year. other way to accounted for the plenty. They are
> > This group of write Olimata's Olimatas, those not complaining
> > resisters was led sad story, than on the fringes of because they do
> > by a priestess to attempt to society born only not know how to.
> > called Alinsitoe arouse the to die again, As Olimata's body
> > Jatta, who was nation's senses, poor. The very rests in her
> > later deported to and dig into the essence of grave, her soul
> > Timbuktu by the emotions of many Jawara's rule had may now enjoy the
> > French. For many whose lives' been negated by peace and dignity
> > years? the Jola focus was poverty which had that she was
> > Kabrouse harbored self-centered. grown to the never accorded in
> > the belief that Olimata's story, point of hopeless this life.
> > she would return "The Poorest of helplessness.
> > and lead them the Poor," Sixteen months
> > again. Resistance carried by the Jawara's 30 years after the timely
> > to French Daily Observer in democratic rule downfall of
> > occupation 1992, epitomized is a misnomer Jawara's
> > continued under the life and the because it had democratic
> > various queens and suffering many functioned to dictatorship, the
> > kings for a period others like address only the Olimatas of his
> > of time. Olimata. insatiable lust regime continue
> > Patience for wealth of the to die. Now even
> > Sonko-Godwin We had all few at the total with its best
> > Excerpts from the experienced exclusion of the intentions, it
> > book Ethnic Groups deprivation, but many. will take
> > of the Senegambia poverty of the sometime before
> > A Brief History, nature of Lessons learned the unifying and
> > published by Olimata's can from the development
> > Sunrise Publishers safely be said to oriented Jammeh's
> > PO Box 955 be the creation AFPRC government
> > Banjul, The of 30 years of an can arrest and
> > Gambia, West uncaring and reverse the sad
> > Africa. insensitive story of the
> > Olimatas.
> > Page 1 - Page 2 - Page 3 - Page 4 - Page 5 - Page 6
> > Page 7 - Page 8 - Page 9 - Page 10 - Page 11 - Page 12
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 15:12:58 EST
From: "BOJANG,MAMBUNA" <MBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Formal Introduction
Message-ID: <02APR96.16433504.0197.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Fellow Gambians,
Its my pleasure to introduce myself to the Gambia-List. I get the infor-
mation about the list through Amadou Scatred Janneh, and I 'm excited to
be part of it. Just as Amadou has mentioned, I am from Gunjur, Western
Division, and I'm curently studying computer science at Transylvania
University, Lexington, Kentucky.
As from now on I will be looking forward to getting mails from the
groupand will also be mailing contributions.
Thanks,
PA MAMBUNA O. BOJANG.
GOD BLESS!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 13:02:31 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: admission
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960402125838.15016C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Hi Amadou, I just reviewed the list and did not see Mustafa Jallow's name,
the guy from Australia. He needs to be added. I believe Australia is under
your jurisdiction !
Thanks
Tony
On Tue, 2 Apr 1996, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:
> Mustapha Jallow added!
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 18:51:08 -0500
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: membership removal
Message-ID: <199604022351.SAA06760@auc.edu>
Greetings Sarjo:
I would like to respond to your query as to why I removed chris of the u.s.
army from the list. If you recall we had a discussion on this issue a while back (long before what you refer to as "Morro's trash"). I do not recall you
participating, however the group did express diverse opinions on the
issue. There was however a sense of nervousness (as reflected by the quotes
attached for your perusal) and indecisiveness within the body. The reason being
that we did not have any guidelines by which subscription managers could go by
in accepting new members. The concern was primarily one of security.
The suggestion was made that subscription managers ask potential members to
introduce themselves first to the managers before being accepted.
While I DID subscribe this guy to the group, I also requested that he introduce
himself to the group. As you know for over a month he never introduced himself.
Thus was no LAW made by LATJOR, it was the general sentiment of the group (those who participated in the discussion as well as those who did not - by default!).
Anyhow it was under these and out of security concerns that I sent him a final
message informing him of his obligation to the group to introduce himself lest
he be terminated. The rest you know.
Here are a few samplers of the discussions that transpired concern this matter
a while back to refresh your memory:
===============================================================================
FROM LATJOR:
Katim and the rest of ya'll, I have a situation on my hands as one of the
managers and would like further insight. A fellow by the name of Christopher
Phillips of the U.S. ARMY is requesting to join our group. The request came in from listproc:
FROM TONY:
Interesting dilemma ! Since we have been relatively quiet the last few
days, maybe we can a start discussion on this issue.
Personally, I favor an open liberal membership policy until someone
proves unworthy of that trust before being expelled. Few weeks ago, we
briefly embarked on criteria for membership but did not go far on it. I
wonder whether this U.S. army guy has any connection or experience to
The Gambia which he probabaly might, otherwise I cannot forsee what would
have triggered his interest in Gambia-l. May we can ask him what
interested him in joining Gambia-l or whatever. Others, please give your
input in this matter so that Latjorr, our subscription manager for the
Americas will act on it. Probably we should try and develop guidelines
and criteria for membership so that the subscription managers will not be
caught in this dilemma and will be promptly decisive in future requests.
As time goes by, I believe that we will be getting increased requests for
membership.
FROM RODDIE:
I see no reason why we should not go for inclusivity until, as Tony
argues, a body is proven unworthy. If, in a worse case scenario, this
guy wants in only so that Uncle Sam can tap into the views and opinions
of the cyber-connected Gambian community in the US, thats fine! I think
our debate has been balanced, has levelled criticism at both the Jawara
and Jammeh regimes, and has been all that a debate among mature citizenry
can be. For my money, the more ears we can reach the better.
FROM LAMIN:
The list should be made open to as many people as possible. However, the
list should not be taken for granted and used as a one-way communication
medium like the radio or TV. On the contrary, all members should try and
contribute to the discussions. What can we think of a member who has not
even introduced him/herself? Are those people interested in discourse, or
do they intend to be mere readers.
I want to suggest that,if possible, every potential member must first
send an intro to the subscription managers before he can be added to
the list. This suggestion did not spring out of fear, rather it will
act as a true indication of one's intentions to join the group as a
discussant and not only a reader. This is a participative discussion
group for all to share ideas and opinions.
===========================================================================
si jama,
LATJOR.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 19:05:39 -0500
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: membership removal
Message-ID: <199604030005.TAA06810@auc.edu>
Sarjo:
In my haste I did not include Katim's view on security matters:
KATIM:
security concerns. a number of people (Abdou, Lamin, Sarian, Tony)
have written to talk about a number of issues in this area. i
guess the problem boils down to 2 aspects: the privacy and other
security issues dictacted by US law, and the protection and safety
of members of our list, and possibly, their families. in the
first instance, we absolutely, positively have to make sure we
adhere by whatever local laws Tony's university has regarding the
managment of lists. failure to do that would jeopardize our list,
and God forbid, Tony's job. second, we should do our utmost to
protect our members. now, that sounds a bit far-fetched given that
there's not a whole lot one can do to protect someone being
punished by The Gambia govt. in retaliation for what Malang put
in cyberspace. what i mean then by protecting our members is that
we should thoroughly check out who ever want's to subscribe, and
be on the lookout for one another if one of us is victimized for
what they said in good faith on our list. let me add that if we
have serious problems with false subscriptions, we can write to the
postmaster of whatever accounts these people have and find out the
real person behind such possible bogus subscriptions.
When you mix all these views and opinions in the cooking pot, you have the
mbaxal that guided my action.
Oh by the way, Kathy Jarju says hello.
LATJOR.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 19:41:27 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...
Message-ID: <960402194126_183527226@emout06.mail.aol.com>
Glad to be introduced and thanks for having me as a new member. Please bear
with me while I get myself familiarized with the organization by going
through the information sent. I seem to never have enaugh hours in the day to
finish what I need to have done; but hope to catch-up soon.
Meanwhile, I am impressed with what I've seen and am delighted to a part of
it.
Thanks folks.
Maila
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 19:43:59 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...
Message-ID: <960402194358_183529069@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Interesting!
Maila
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 20:00:57 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member, House keeping, and such ...
Message-ID: <960402200054_183541790@emout06.mail.aol.com>
Ouch!
Maila
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 21:00:11 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mustapha Jallow / Toni's attn:
Message-ID: <01I32VW7LRJM0008TH@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Return-path: <listproc@u.washington.edu>
Date: Tue, 02 Apr 1996 06:02:00 -0800 (PST)
From: University of Washington ListProcessor <listproc@u.washington.edu>
Subject: ADD GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX 121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow
Sender: listproc@u.washington.edu
To: AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us
Reply-to: listproc@u.washington.edu
Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Your request: ADD GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX 121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow
produced the following output:
User 121179@student.uq.edu.au was successfully subscribed to list gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 21:08:44 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The Gambia Embassy Quarterly Newsletter (Page 11 v1 i2) (fwd)
Message-ID: <199604030208.VAA28990@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
If I am to be politically correct (that is not offend anyone) I would say that Ko Gonka is really doing a good job in achieving its purpose i.e. some cheap publicity stunt. However, if am not being politically correct, I would say that as I read between line I can see another Jawaranization (please forgive me for being too wordy) of Jammeh. If I am right in my assessment then the Gambian people are yet to have "true democracy that will empower all Gambians irrespective of economic status..." in the words of the author.
The story sounds very much like a traditional giot narrating folk tales. Coming from the provinces there was a time early 70s when they claim that evil will beget those who look into Jawara's eye, without his glasses. The outcome of such myth and ignorance was what led us to the Jawara-style dictatorship. One not imposed on the people but demanded by them as a result of misleading propaganda. I don't think we will disagree that no such Olimata exist in the society but it will be more than just a coincidence to have one with Jammeh surname. Not that present day Gambia do not have Olimatas with Jammeh surname but it is not common to have a Fula assuming a Jammeh or a Jammeh calling hiself a fula name.
I think the point to argue is certainly not that we don't have an Olimata Jammeh but her death should not be used by anyone friend or foe for political gains as the author puts it in his concluding paragraphs.
If the intention is to immortalized Jammeh, the author may find that immortals are not born but created. And todays immortals are often Monsters created but such political gimmics, often not intended to cause damage, like one similar to the socalled "national outcry " for the return of Jawara when he said he was stepping down in 1992.
I hope I do not offend. Please tell me if do. I am just trying to be politically corrected at a time when it is really difficult.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Apr 1996 18:44:43 -0800 (PST)
From: "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: admission
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.90.960402184144.25613A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu>
A young lady reading economics at UC Berkeley is keen on becoming part of
the group. Her name is Aji Kumba, her cyber coordinate is:
Wildkumba@aol.com.
Could the appropriate subscription manager do the
honors, please?
Roddie
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Apr 1996 22:46:04
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: "TRASH" CONTRIBUTIONS--PROTECTED SPEECH.
Message-ID: <199604031343.WAA09567@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
There is a site on the net called `Afreenet' where
postings on African news are regularly made. With
regards the Gambia, afreenet reported that registration
is postponed to May 13 due to the lack of funds earlier
on promised by the EU. The government is still waiting
for EU's positive response which is expected by May.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Apr 1996 22:54:19
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Formal Introduction
Message-ID: <199604031351.WAA09591@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Hi Mambuna,
Glad to welcome you onboard and we look forward to your
contributions.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Apr 96 08:45:34 CST
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: ELECTION POSTPONEMENT
Message-ID: <9604031445.AA28626@mx4.u.washington.edu>
Gentlemen:
Isn't it a tad amazing that we've been holding general elections in The
Gambia for 30 years and now we need EU "funds" to register voters?
Morro
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Apr 1996 11:38:54 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: admission
Message-ID: <01I33QN3CYUM0008EJ@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Aji Kumba added!
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Apr 1996 19:43:21 -0500
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new constittution
Message-ID: <199604040043.TAA11226@auc.edu>
We have yet to discuss the new draft constitution. Does anyone have a copy yet? what about the folks in Gambia, could you furnish the group with one? Meanwhile,the PANA summary that Amadou downloaded a while back is still available at the
Pan African News Agency site (for those who did not read it).
Perhaps the Embassy may have it now. I'll call them and see.
LatJor.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Apr 1996 20:08:04 -0500
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199604040108.UAA11285@auc.edu>
GREETINGS:
I would like to announce that Dr. Siga Jagne a colleague of mine here at Spelman
College is now on board. She will be introducing herself shortly. Hurrah!
Another sister is on board Sarian.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 04 Apr 1996 15:19:47 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <01I35CNAPCUQ000CZC@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Great job LatJor! Welcome Siga! When are we going back to the Information
Dept.?
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 04 Apr 1996 15:22:15 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new constittution
Message-ID: <01I35CQCZLIW000CZC@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
The AFPRC merely released a statement on the draft constitution; the
document is yet to be made available to the public for debate and scrutiny.
I have been calling the Gambian Embassy to ensure that we get a copy of
the draft constitution as soon as it is distributed.
Until then, let's look forward to a postponement of the elections and the
search for scapegoats (EU, USA, etc).
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Apr 1996 12:58:07 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: mostafa marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
Cc: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Coming on
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960404123816.7932B-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
I received a message from Mostafa yesterday indicating his problems and
difficulties with accessing Gambia-l. He has been on the list before the
migration to our current host server under the name Baba Marong which was
attributed to an error by Katim. I initially added him under the name Baba
when we became Gambia-l, but with the same email address that he is
currently sending messages from. Yesterday, I changed the name to Mostafa
but noticed that there was no differences with his email address in
Gambia-l and
the one that he is using, otherwise it would have been easy to detect why
he is not getting through to Gambia-l. My suspicion ( not sure ) is that
the problem is emanating from his local server. After all, despite our
initial problems with the list configuration, things have been running
smoothly lately resulting in a decline with the error messages. Correct,
Katim and Abdou ?
Would anybody have an idea what might be his problem. Maybe, the
computer science guys like Abdou would have clues.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
On Thu, 4 Apr 1996, mostafa marong wrote:
> I still cannot get through; interestingly, it is easier to reach you than
> Katim. When I tried to mail him for advice using the address he uses, the
> system immediately says "not a valid address" or something like that. It
> seems I am stuck. Or do I need to wait for you to get me listed under
> Mostafa instead.
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Apr 1996 15:18:20 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Error message from Siga Jagne
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960404150117.30916A-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
Latjorr,
This error message was received as a result of Siga Jagne posting to the
list. Can you double check her subscription to ensure that her correct
email address is added.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Thu, 4 Apr 1996 18:00:16 -0500
From: listproc@u.washington.edu
To: dbascell@auc.edu
Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu, touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu
Subject: Error Condition Re: Re: New Member
dbascell@auc.edu: You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,
send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:
subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>From dbascell@auc.edu Thu Apr 4 14:51:26 1996
Return-Path: <dbascell@auc.edu>
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA26405;
Thu, 4 Apr 96 14:51:25 -0800
Received: from king.auc.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu
[START of m
>Great job LatJor! Welcome Siga! When are we going back to the Information
>Dept.?
>Dept.?
>
>Amadou
Hi everyone my first time on the gambia page. i am excited to be on.
Amadou actually I am on my way home i should be leaving sometime in june
and will be gone at least for a year. we really need to talk about
strategies now. i will be back on monday just wanted to say hi to
everyone.
thanks lat. somebody borrowed my email and their name might be showing on
this piece. my mail # is sjagne@auc.edu. peace have a good day.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Apr 1996 15:18:15 -0800
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199604042318.PAA24774@thesky.incog.com>
Latjor - yeh, great job! keep recruiting the females. Siga - welcome aboard.
Sarian
> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Apr 3 17:14 PST 1996
> Date: Wed, 3 Apr 1996 20:08:04 -0500
> From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: New Member
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN
>
> GREETINGS:
>
> I would like to announce that Dr. Siga Jagne a colleague of mine here at Spelman
> College is now on board. She will be introducing herself shortly. Hurrah!
> Another sister is on board Sarian.
>
> LatJor
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Apr 96 14:31:21 CST
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
Message-ID: <9604052031.AA21112@mx3.u.washington.edu>
GAMBIA-L:
I ACQUIRED A REPORT THAT YAYA JAMMEH "IS PREPARING TO FIGHT
ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE . . ." I AM NOT SURE IF THIS
MEANS HE IS GOING TO RUN, OR STOP THE ELECTIONS. I AM BANKING
ON THE FORMER.
MORRO.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Apr 1996 13:08:45 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.92a.960405125105.1297B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Off course, it should come as no suprise with a revelation that Yaya
Jammeh will undoubtedly contest the election as a Presidential candidate
and his July 22nd movement ( party ) in the running for parliamentary
seats. It is naive to assume that the guy would retreat to the barrack or
change profession to farming. He has tasted power and found it to be good.
My concern is that there can never be a fair election in The Gambia if he
decides to run along with his party. Similar to the PPP, they would
capitalize on all the illegal perks inherent in the incumbency thus
gaining unfair advantage over his opponents, if all the would be
candidates have the guts and are not intimidated to oppose him. He will
tear a chapter from Jerry Rawling's book.
Maybe, there should be a provision in the constitution
requiring candidates to meet a certain threshold of age. What do you think
of that, would it be constitutional in your opinion or everybody should
have the right to run for any office regardless of age ?
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Apr 96 15:53:13 CST
From: <JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOM
Message-ID: <9604052153.AA01674@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Tony:
You are right. Moreover, even if there are those who would like to run,
few to none are that financially self-sufficient. We've been taken guys .
.. . Do we now see something wrong with military responses to
problems basic (and perhaps inherent) to all democracies?
(Amadou, I hate to put you on the spot, but I believe in prior communications,
you indicated you saw nothing wrong with the overthrow of our civilian,
constitutional and democratic govt.)
Morro.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Apr 1996 21:42:17 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOM
Message-ID: <01I374AV7Y0I000H2R@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Morro:
I don't remember characterizing the Jawara regime as a "civilian,
constitutional and democratic regime." Constitutional, perhaps; civilian,
of course; but democratic, definitely NOT. Jawara and his cronies went
through the motions every five years, but the elections were never fair;
the system was marked and sustained by corruption, ineptitude, and
iefficiency.
I would not support the overthrow of any democratic government. Some
constitutional governments are not necessarily democratic. Remember
the civilian, constitutional regime headed by Botha and De Klerk? I
guess you "get my drift."
However, I want to save much of my ammunition for the present regime, which
continuous to stifle civil and political rights. It is sowing the seeds of
its own destruction by working to perpetuate itself. The AFPRC will be
risking a great deal by holding (what I believe will be) fraudulent elections.
We need to get as much information as possible before we can seriously
put things into perspective. Ultimately, we must all do something to ensure
peace and justice for our people.
Amadou
PS: See some of you in The Gambia (after the "elections").
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 19:54:42
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOM
Message-ID: <199604061049.TAA11449@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
I couldn't still believe my eyes the report that Yaya will be in the
running for Presidency. Although I have always thought as much, I
had constantly brushed off that imagination from my thinking. With
him in the running, the die is already cast, and there is no need for
them to waste the last bututs of `their' government on the election.
Even back home I had maintained the stance that we saw enough of
Jawara. I wanted change, but this was not the change many imagined.
Many problems of today boil down to Jawara's self-perpetuation in
power. Had he left on his own perhaps we will be talking about a
different story.
Before saying any much, let me wait for further information and
comments from the rest.
------------------------------
Date: 06 Apr 1996 12:02:48 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <1690562526.342155@inform-bbs.dk>
I am not able to read all the mail from the last month and I can
see that there is a lot to read.
I would like to extend my welcome to all new members.
I'have just been to to The Gambia for three weeks.
1. I still doubt if elections will be held in june/july. I think , there
will only be one candidate even if elections are held because of the
monopoly the 22nd july movement has.
2. It seems that the 22nd July movement has been hijacked by the old P.P.P
militants every were including Nyimansatta Sanneh.
3. During the past two weeks, elders ( 22 july movement chairmen) from
N.B.Division, L.R.Division,
C.R.division (earlier M.I.D), and U.R.Division came to the state house to
ask Yaya Jammeh to contest the elections and some of them went to the
extreme by saying that Jammeh will be un-opposed in their constituencies.
Some are saying that elections should not be held because politics split
families in the country. Each division had their meeting shown over the new
Gambia-TV and broadcasted on the radio. The Majority of them were the same
people who had slaughtered cattle for Jawara many times.
It was announced that these people came by themselves but one could
easily hear from different speakers that, they were asked to come and plea
for a "no election".
4.The registration of voters has been posponed to the 13th of May.
5.The draft constitution is still not out for debate (I have not seen it and
I
have not met any one who have seen it).
6. There is a lot of commerce going on.
7. Most people who were living extravagantly under the P.P.P have become
poor.
thats all for now.
Momodou Camara
e-mail:
Momodou@Inform-bbs.dk;Internet
--- OffRoad 1.9n registered to Momodou Camara
**************************************
Sent via Inform-BBS
-Denmark's leading alternative network
Information: info@inform-bbs.dk
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 05:43:18 -0800 (PST)
From: "Roddie L. Cole" <rcole@ced.berkeley.edu>
To: Momodou Camara <momodou@inform-bbs.dk>
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.90.960406053655.8651A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu>
Excellent work Momodou. Debate in his forum is often long on
speculation and short on facts: we need more reporting --from the front
line, as-it-were.
Is it an established fact that Jammeh will be contesting the elections?
Morroh started-off the current exchange by citing unconfirmed
rumours that he will be, and nobody has confirmed it one way or the
other.
I should be in the Gambia in 10 days or so. Anyone willing and able to
get me press accredited for up-to-date reports from the motherland?
I assume if I'm tossed into jail you guys will be launching press
conferences left, right, and centre to press for my release???
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 09:04:54 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <199604061404.JAA00465@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Well, good luck Roddie! Nevertheless don't rule that out. Just kidding.
I think I will also join Roddie in thanking Momodou in letting ue peep into the Gambia. I think there is every reason to believe that the July 22 Movement has been highjacked by hte same people who highjacked the PPP. As I stated in my response to the Olimata story in the KO GONGAH, there is growing evidence that the old political machinery are being used once again to create another dictatorship.I just hope that they would not end up creating a monster instead.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 12:55:41 -0500
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@auc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <199604061755.MAA19582@auc.edu>
Thanks Momodou for the info, but we still are at a standstill on the business
of the draft constitution. Perhaps we should all sign a petition to Yaya Jammeh
demanding that Roddie get a sneak preview of the entire draft! I think I can
guarantee at least 200 signatures from Atlanta!
While we may be "clowning a bit", this is a serious matter. If elections are
scheduled for July, and we know that the constitution has to be ratified prior
to that date, then why the delay? Could it be that the business of the age of
the president is still a problem for Jammeh assuming he wants to run?
Could the AFPRC be asking themselves questions like: "What if through a
referandum, the majority of the people demand that the age be raised to say 35+
years? What would they do in that event? (Personally, 30 years is fine by me.)
It is perhaps better in their eyes to delay the release of the constitution for
as long as possible to minimize the amount of debate and discussion on it prior
to the elections. Thus increasing their chances of being electable.
On the issue of the old Jawara machinery being the backbone of the July 22
Movement. Well what do we expect when there is no other well organized one ever
firmly established in Gambia? Whose job is it to create alternative structures?
YOU AND ME!
Any psychologist will tell you that habits are hard to break once they have been
formed and reinforced over and over. Gambians saw and participated for over 30
years one such habit forming practice. What is generally referred to as the
'PPP Machinery', which involves the Yayi Compines, Elders, Religious leaders,
etc ..., was the only form of political activity that dominated the political
landscape of Gambia.
Very few members of the intelligensia ever got involved to speak out against
the dangers of this practice. The few brave ones were ostracized, their familiesharassed (e.g. Sam Sarr's brother and sister both lost their jobs because of
his political activity - as if Gambia could afford to lose engineers and the
like!) But the rest of us kept quite. We worked for the government or stayed
abroad and hoped that change will come soon.
Well change has come! Are we still going to just sit on this forum and talk
ourselves to death? Arguing over petty issues like what constitutes acceptable
speech and what does not?
Of course I am not asking that we form or join any political party (on second
thought, why not?), all I am saying is that it is time to explore avenues to
influence future outcomes in the Gambia in a positive manner. Always in accord
with the will of the people.
Where are the political scientists, legal experts and the like; what is your
offering to the Gambian people? Scientists, doctors, engineers, what programs,
policies and innovations have you brought to the table? The list goes on and on.We have NOT been doing a good job coordinating our efforts. There is little or
no collaboration among us. In my opinion, we have been bitten by that Western
snake -individualism! We just go abroad, learn our little skill then find a job here or go home and try to be comfortable with a "good job".
Are we going to be like the previous generation and sit on the sidelines and
watch our country go down the drain, only to shake our heads and say "ndogal li
Yalla la"?
As for me I do not await for no elections or directives or job offerings to
contribute. Where ever I find myself on this planet (or in space) my duty to my
people is always foremost in my mind and my deeds.
Long live the Gambian people!
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 15:12:49 -0500
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <960406151247_507255319@emout09.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 96-04-06 13:01:48 EST, gndow@auc.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
writes:
>
>Long live the Gambian people!
>
>LatJor
>
>
Latjor, well done on your response to greetings to everyone.I am a new member
and sometimes when i read some of the responses and comments people make, i
fee.l that the transitions in Gambia are taken for granted rather than acted
upon. As mentioned by Gabriel, when are we going to stop sitting on this
forum and talk ourselseves to death over issues i consider minor.Lets stop
majoring over the minors. We know the key issues affeating lives in Gambia
let us asked ourselves means and ways of solving them. ACTIONS ARE LOUDER
THAN WORDS.
Sorry
everyone it was rude not to first introduce myself as a new member. Anyway,
am 22, studying Econonics at U.C Berkeley and MAYBE minor in Politics. Any
stockbrokers in the house that would like to share stock tips.
Agi Kumba.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 15:31:36 -0600 (CST)
From: Njie Nyang <st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Greetings to everyone
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.960406150626.16532A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu>
Ja Jef,
My name is Nyang Njie aka Daddy Njie. I am a senior majoring in
economics and marketing at Jacksonville State University. I am very happy to
see that young Gambians are taking the initiative to be part of the on going
debate our country is face with, and I certainly want to be part of this.
Si Jama,
Daddy Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 06 Apr 1996 18:49:24 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <01I38CISYGRQ000ILZ@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
In view of the sentiments expressed in this forum, I am proposing that
those of us who are willing to play an active role in the Gambia's
political development meet very soon to exchange ideas and devise a
strategy. It may be very difficult, if not impossible, for all of us to
attend such a meeting (in the USA); but I think it would be worth a try.
We can help publicise such a gathering and seek as much support as possible
for our objectives. we need to act rather than react. Let's not wait until
Jammeh declares himself President-for-life to begin our work.
I would further suggest that such a meeting take place in Atlanta. I am sure
that the very abled LatJor would be able to secure a site at CAU as well as
mobilize a significant element of the Gambian community there. Of course,
Knoxville (the University of Tennessee) could also be considered. Let's
get suggestions: sites, goals, etc. We've already lost time.
Morro, LatJor, Siga, Sarjo, Abdou, M. Lamin, etc.; let's hear from all.
Amadou
PS: I have already mentioned to some of you that I intend to be involved
in some kind of campaign geared toward protecting and promoting basic
democratic rights--particularly during my planned one month trip to the
Gambia in July. No, I 'm not staying. I prefer teaching here for now.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 20:45:07 -0500
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <960406204228_186096354@mail04>
Way to go Janneh, that is a wonderful ideal. I can see you mean action.
Agi
Kumba.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 22:00:43 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new constittution
Message-ID: <960406220042_265737924@mail06>
This is positive! Why don't we try to be optimistic once in a while?
Maila
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 22:06:42 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
Message-ID: <960406220642_265741358@emout04.mail.aol.com>
Whats the hurry in posting the news if you are not sure? For the intergrity
of Gambia-1 can we .....
Maila
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 22:27:23 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: YAYA JAMMEH WILL FIGHT UPCOMING ELECTIONS
Message-ID: <960406222723_265752243@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Tony, there is an age provision in the Gambian constitution. And please let
us watch the captions we use!
Sometimes we fail to recognize that the respect and dignity of OUR
head-of-state regardless of whom it may be is in our attitude toward him/her.
I wonder how other nationalities will see us? And trust me am very aware of
freedom of speach ( the first amendment of the US constitution?)
Maila
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Apr 1996 22:42:04 -0500
From: Tuttyramou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <960406224203_265760163@emout07.mail.aol.com>
This is apositive message! I love the idea of a conference on Gambian
politics to be held in Atlanta or Washington. In fact I will propose for it
to be held on or about July 4th during the cerlebrations. Any agreements or
disagreements?
Lets formulate an agenda talk things out.
Good thinking pal!
Maila Touray
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 7 Apr 1996 16:49:59
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Pro-Democracy Meeting
Message-ID: <199604070745.QAA14526@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Greetings to all new members. Great thanks to Latjor for his good
thoughts.
Organising a `pro-democracy' meeting on the Gambia in the US is a good
idea, and I really welcome it. It is naturally unfortunate that some
of us will not be physically present to share our views. However, I
will share my opinions on the issue as and when circumstances permit.
Meanwhile, I continue to think about issues the meeting can possibly
discuss.
Au Revoir.
Lamin.
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 10
*************************
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone