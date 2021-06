Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Follow up response to Prof Ndongo

by

2) Rules of the game ...

by Katim S. Touray <

3) Re: Rules of the game ...

by ABDOU <

4) Responses to the Senegambian Debate

by Oumar Ndongo <

5) Forwarded mail from Malanding Jaiteh

by Katim S. Touray <

6) The Senegambia debate ...

by Katim S. Touray <

7) Re: Recruitment

by

8) Warrant for Jawara

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

9) Re: The Senegambia debate ...

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

10) Re: Rules of the game ...

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

11) CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

by <

12) Re: Recruitment

by "A. Loum" <

13) Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

by "A. Loum" <

14) WELCOME . . .

by <

15) Re: WELCOME . . .

by Yaya Jallow <

16) Re: WELCOME . . .

by "A. Loum" <

17) west_gambia_80039894999.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

18) 96C20023.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

19) re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

by

20) Re: WELCOME . . .

by Yaya Jallow <

21) Re: west_gambia_80039894999.html

by "A. Loum" <

22) best.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

23) Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

by "Roddie L. Cole" <

24) Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS S

by <

25) 96C21038.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

26) Forwarded message of Omar Njie

by "A. Loum" <

27) Re: Run or not to run

by Yaya Jallow <

28) SKIN BLEACHING . . .

by <

29) CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION_WRAP.

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

30) error messages

by ABDOU <

31) Re: error messages

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 23:24:17 WET

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Follow up response to Prof Ndongo

Message-ID: <9603172324.AA22905@ gemini.nlu.edu >



Fellow brothers and sisters:



I agree with Tony and Roddie's advice of not engaging on an ethnic debate and flaming

war of words. One cannot totally dismiss the fact that ethnicity had a hand in the

dissolution of the confederation. I always argue that the confederation benefited only a

small chunk of Senegalese and Gambians. Most people form Gambia and Senegal never

realized any benefits form the union and this included people from all tribes.



To Tony and Roddie: I'm a serere and I can also speak the language. I will be more than

happy to teach you. .))



Omar.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 22:14:23 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



i've just finished reading the postings sent in regarding Oumar Ndongos'

thoughts on the former Senegambia confederation. interesting stuff.



my focus though, at least for this, mail is the issue of how we

implement a key component of our lists' Charter, i can call it that. if

you recall, the welcome message that i drafted and sent to the list

specifically stated:



"Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and

responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list. Political

partisanship is definetly out. Further, slandering and libelling of people

will not be tolerated, and will result in immediate and permanent loss of

subscription."



unfortunately, the welcome message did not go further to stipulate how

to deal with incidents that it said would not be tolerated. as the

person responsible for drafting the message, i take full

responsibility for the oversight.



a consequence of that oversight was the debate we had last week, regarding

appropriate language, and its' use on other people. for the benefit of

those who joined the list *after* the debate transpired, let me bring you

up to speed (and i do apologize for bothering you with the details).



the incident was started when a subscriber to the list, in response to

a contribution about an employee of the AFPRC-led government in The

Gambia, called that employee a name that i thought was unfair (in the

sense that the person referred to, not being a subscriber would not

be able to respond), uncalled for, and language that had no place in

our discussions. the upshot was that the subscriber who used what i

thought was an offfending word replied to my objection saying that it

was he at least had a right to insult people who had offended him

gravely.



a couple of people wrote to say that we all should drop the matter

and get on with more important issues of debating other issues that

were being talked about. put simply, the call was to brush the

matter under the carpet.



like i said earlier, please accept my apologies for bringing up the

topic again, making myself sound like i'm playing the devils'

advocate. this is not the case. rather, i believe it is very

important that we deal with some of these issues (and there'll be

more of them) fairly, squarely, and with dispatch. anything less

would, in my opinion, mean compromising the quality and level-

headedness of discussions on this list.



further, i would like to say that the major advantage of e-mail based

discussions, anonymity, which promotes a level of honesty and

completeness in expressing one's opinions that would otherwise be

unattained, is also the major problem with the medium. that is,

the same reason that makes me my true feelings just because i'm

using e-mail, could also make me say nasty things i wouldn't say in

your presence. i think we forget sometimes that since we don't

know *everyone* on the list, we do not know who is older, and who

is younger than us. at least not necessarily. the point here is

that i would advice all of us to use caution and respect in our

choice of words on the list. not out of fear or anything, but out

of respect for the sensitivities of other subscribers.



having said that, let me propose a series of measures and rules we

can use, not to guard against the eventuality of the use of

offending language on the list, but to have set, and on-the-

record guidelines that will be there when we need them, as i'm

sure we will.



first, let me say that the following is but a draft, and if

anyone wants to add, or substract anything, let me know.



so, here we go:







-------------------- Start of GAMBIA-L RULES ---------------------------







PROPOSED RULES FOR DEALING WITH UNACCEPTABLE

BEHAVIOR/LANGUAGE ON GAMBIA-L





PREAMBLE:



The set of rules spelt out here are meant to promote a healthy

and responsible exchange of ideas on and about The Gambia, using

Gambia-l as a medium. The reputation of the mailing list, and it's

subscribers is a function of both individual and collective

behavior on the list, and proper use of language. In order to

ensure the continued existence of a healthy atmosphere for the

exchange of ideas, and dialogue, and in a manner that reflects

well on the subscribers of the list, a collective approach to

dealing with disciplinary issues will be adopted.



THE RULES:



1. Gambia-l shall not be used to further the political or

or other aspirations of any one person, or group of people, or

political party.



2. Gambia-l shall not be used by any subscriber or subscribers

to wage a campaign against any political party, organization,

individual or individuals.



3. Gambia-l shall not allow the propagation of rumors or other

unfounded allegations. Any person forwarding information of

dubious credentials to the list must explicitly say so.



4. Gambia-l shall encourage the dissemination of information and

ideas that will be of benefit to Gambians, The Gambia as a nation,

and humanity at large.



5. Gambia-l shall seek to actively help in any way possible, in

the transfer of technology in general, and information technology

in particular, to The Gambia in particular, and Africa in general.



6. Use of language considered extreme, insulting, or offensive

would not be tolerated on Gambia-l. The determination of what

language constitutes is unacceptable (extreme, insulting, or

offensive) shall be done, in a manner spelt out by the

procedures for censorship, and disciplinary action (listed

below).



7. Expulsions from the list are final, and revocable only with

the concurrence of the majority of subscribers.



8. Membership to the list is open to all who apply.



9. These rules are not retroactive.



10. All decisions will be based on a simple majority of votes

casted by subscribers.



11. All subscribers are eligible to vote, and each subscriber

has one vote.



12. No proxy votes are allowed.



13. All votes will be cast from e-mail addresses used to subscribe

to the list.



14. Expelled subscribers can apply to rejoin the list six months

after their expulsion.



15. A decision to re-admit expelled subscribers will be based on

votes cast by list subscribers, using the procedures and rules

stipulated for expelling subscribers.



PROCEDURES FOR INITIATING A MOTION TO EXPEL A SUBSCRIBER:



The following procedure shall be used to set in motion the

process to expel a subscriber or subscribers.



1. Any subscriber or subscribers can issue an objection to a

behavior or offensive use of language on the list. such an

objection will herein after be called a 'censor'.



2. A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other

subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection,

and referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or

any other means to ascertain the identity of the offending

posting).



3. The censored subscriber must apologize within 5 working

days of being censored, or have the censor count toward the

total required to force a vote on his or her expulsion from

the list.



4. If a subscriber apologizes after a censor, the censor is

dropped from his or her record.



5. Each subscriber is allowed a maximum of three chances in

a calendar year to delete a censor from their record.



6. To guard agains against intolerance of mistakes and slips of tongue,

three censors are required to force a vote on expelling the offending

subscriber.



7. After three censors, the responsible subscription manager shall

notify the list, within five working days, of a call for votes on

the expulsion of the offending subscriber.



8. The rules for voting are spelled out in the list Rules, above.



9. The procedures for voting are as spelt out in the Voting

Procedures section, below.



VOTING PROCEDURES:



1. Each subscriber will send one vote by e-mail to a the

list.



2. The vote will consist of either one of three words in the body

of the mail. These words are: Yes, No, Abstain.



3. A 'Yes' vote will indicate a vote to expell the censored subscriber

from the list, or reinstate an expelled susbcriber.



4. A 'No' vote will indicate a vote to retain the censored subscriber from

the list, or reject reinstating an expelled subscriber.



5. An 'Abstain' vote is effectively neutral.



6. All votes will be tallied by a subscription manager designated by the

list owners.



7. The tallied votes, will be published, within five working dates on the

list using the following format:





Final Vote Count On the Motion to Expel: Subscriber Name



Yes No Abstain

------------- ---------------- ------------------

Subscriber1 Subscriber1 Subscriber1

Subscriber2 Subscriber2 Subscriber2

. . .

. . .

. . .

SubscriberN SubscriberN SubscriberN

------------- ---------------- ------------------

Total

============= ================ ===================



In the above template, Subscriber1, Subscriber2, etc. would be replaced by the

real names of list subscribers who voted. This way, any subscriber whose vote

was wrongly tallied can request a recount.



8. Requests for recount will be accepted up to five working days after the

votes counts are published. In the event of a recount, the clock will be

reset, that is, another five working days will be allowed to accept

requests for a recount.



9. A maximum of two recounts of votes will be permitted.



10. The censored subscriber or subscriber applying to rejoin the list will be

officially notified by the list owner of the results of vote.



11. If a simple majority of votes call for expulsion, the censored subscriber

will be expelled within five working days, or sooner, if the list owners so

choose.



12. The decision on an application by an expelled subscriber to rejoin the list

will be effective immediately when the votes are finalized, and a subscription

manager can then resubscribe the applicant to the list.



13. A copy of the expulsion notice to expelled subscribers will be sent to

the list.



------------------------------ End of GAMBIA-L RULES ------------------------





whew!!.



i'm outa here. have a great week everyone!



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 16:24:52 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hi fellas,

I think Katim has come up with a smart idea. I however have

the following objections.

Before my objections, I think we should have an official

tabulator. A person who would count votes, ask people to vote on an

issue, and coordinate the "consensus". If we do not have such a person,

we will be endlessly debating endless issues. I would suggest one of

the new members . For example the person might ask us to vote on each

rule and then compile the accepted rules into the "cyberconsititution".

Try and imagine the alternative: each rule being objected to by a

different person! Choas, indecision.

Now for my objections:

1. Rule #8 " Membership to the list is open to all who apply."

This would compel us to give membership to people who would bombard us

with commercial messages and chain letters targeting emigre mailing

lists i.e. ("cheap calling plans, airtickets,etc). A lot of mailing

lists have this problem. Prospective memebrs should send us a letter

stating why they want to join and how we/they will benefit from their

membership. Just like Oumar did.

2. " . A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other >

subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection, > and

referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or > any other

means to ascertain the identity of the offending > posting)." . This

has a great potential as a tool against "unpopular" members. Why should

**one** guy have the ability to censure another person ? I can just put

censure on all the people with whom I do not agree ! At the very least

a member should just be able to send to the tabulator a formal request

stating that he/she wants a motion to be put to the membership for a

vote. The passage of this motion would constitute a censure against a

member. Of course the request would be accompanied with reasons as to

why the motion for censure. If a majority votes for the motion, the

member would then be formally censured.

I am also worried about the danger of *appearing* to moderate

speech. This would have an effect of stifling speech and creating a

tense and apprenhensive environment: things that we deplore daily re

the AFPRC . While it would be ideal for members to be conscious of the

tone of their writings, we should not put any requirements on them.

I before we move on to any other business, we should resolve

the rules and we should start by having a tabulator (Oumar is the only

active member who does not have a formal function: if it is not a

burden, Oumar, I respectfully suggest that you shoulder this duty).

The tabulator would coordinate this debate/voting and all subsequent

like events.

Let's keep it rolling,

-Abdou.

/*

ps. Subscription managers:

Can you please add Yaya Jallow to the list. I have asked him

to send his intro. I hope he will send it tomorrow.

His email address is :



*/



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 14:34:03 -0800 (PST)

From: Oumar Ndongo <

To:

Subject: Responses to the Senegambian Debate

Message-ID: <



Dear friends,

Thank you for your positive remarks. Thank you also for your

contributions with regard to the " AKU" issue.More than anything else i

see your contributions as genuinely honest seeking to clarify a point i

completely misread. How much of these misrepresentations we make goes into

shaping our beliefs and conducts? More important, how many objective

arguments were there when our officials decided to pull back?Any way,

thank you for clarifying this point to me.I find all the contributions

seriously gratifying.

This being said, i'd like to make a point after the dichotomy

Roddie saw in my appreciation of political issues and the dependence on

France. I want also to address a point as regards Katim's latest posting.

Roddie,I am glad to learn that you are a cousin., a Serrer.You

are right to say that i ground my views on popular culture just because i

am convinced that the world in which people live , relax in and have fun

in has a lot to teach us about ourselves.Your are also right to see a

dichotomy between that strong nationalist movement in the 80s and

problems as the one you mentioned(monetary dependence on France).I think

that movement resulted in a general conference called in 1981 on

Education and Training.A diagnosis of our educational system was made and

a cultural charter was also outlined for education to pursue goals in

accordance with our identified objectives among other things to replace

French with a national language. Which language to choose as a language

for instruction is still an issue,15 years after.However, two languages ,

as i personally see them ,underwent significant changes. One is French as

after it was no longer view as the language of the colonial master to

become a language of world communication, devoid of its cultural biases,

at least people no longer seemed to pay attention to that.The second is

Wolof.In our system, Wolof, Pulaar,Serrer, Soninke, Joola and Mandinka

are in equality, all national languages among 28 different languages

identified in Senegal.If by decree ,the government says that Wolof is the

national language of Senegal,you will have immediately riots in the

country.However Wolof is gaining ground substancially by being spoken by

71% when only 30% claim to be members of the ethnic group.But what is

interesting is that Wolof is disappearing as an ethnic group to become an

urban culture as opposed to the rural one.What i want to show is a sort

of status quo we have come to even if forces are at work to make things

happen this way or the other.Our dependence on France seems to come out

of realism.CFA was a strong currency even if this rested on illusions

which did not see that countries had no friends but

interests.Moreover,neighboring countries which tried were deluged with

problems(Mauritania, Mali, the Gambia, Guinea). Then i think there was no

real attempt to build a separate currency. Today, with devaluation that

movement exists but to cover a larger area,West Africa, for example. I

think in Senegal the idea that our countries are very small to be viable

as markets or finance centers is pretty much shared by many analysts.

Coming to Katim's rules,I agree with him, courtesy and moderate

language must be maintained as guiding principles.We are not discussing

to serve private interests. We speak because we think that what we say

can serve our countries.We are also intellectuals interpreting our

communities and actions of people who had contributed to their progress or

backwardness .We have to be critical if we want to be different and bring

in significant changes. Being critical does not mean doing without

decency and respect as Katim requires it.I may not understand Katim's

motivations,but i think if there were too many rules ,people would no

longer

say what they want to say for fear of suspension.I Think we are all

adults and can filter information we receive.We come to a consensus on

certain problems but

it must also be open to those who could feel different.Those voices which

at times will sound different will constitute the spice of our list.But

they don't have to compromise what the list is here for.If we succeed,by

persuasion,in making those who felt bitter differnt, we have achieved a

great deal.

Thanks

Oumar\Senegal.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Mar 96 19:45:34 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: Forwarded mail from Malanding Jaiteh

Message-ID: <



>From

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by hope.soils.wisc.edu;

id AA07233; 4.1/42; Mon, 18 Mar 96 10:00:48 CST

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.02/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24847;

Mon, 18 Mar 96 07:56:27 -0800

Message-Id: <

Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 22:39:49 EST

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: first-class

From:

To:

Cc: touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu

Subject: Error Condition Re: RE: Rules of the game ...

X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CREN

Status: R



: You are not subscribed to

Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,

send mail to



subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19239;

Mon, 18 Mar 96 07:40:41 -0800

Received: from oak.mtu.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22707;

Mon, 18 Mar 96 07:40:40 -0800

Received: from ffrpc133.ffr.mtu.edu.mtu.edu (ffrpc133.ffr [141.219.149.133])

by oak.mtu.edu (8.6.13/MTU-R1.8) with SMTP id WAA00943

for <

X-Authentication-Warning: oak.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc133.ffr claimed to be ffrpc133.ffr.mtu.edu.mtu.edu

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Rules of the game ...

Cc:

Reply-To:

Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 22:39:49 EST

Message-Id: <

X-Mailer: PC-NFS Mailer



Katim, thanks for the good work. I just hope that we do not

get bogged down on regulating one another. Certainly, the

list needs to maintain credibility and non-partiship but i

believe that individual members are the ones who should be

reponsible for what they say. They should show restraint in

their criticisms of others. My fear is that by assuming a

regulatory role the list is indirectorily taking up

responsibility for what people say.



What if after a particular message passed (i would not say

approved but could mean that) and a particular party or

political movement finds it offensive, would the list

"stand-by" the subscription or would the subscriber remain

the responsible person?



In my view regulations would only institutionalize the

list. I believe it should not be seen as a club. Its only a

stage. We could remind speakers what may be offensive to us

and others who may not be present but we should not assume

regulatory role. That may give an impression of a club

which we are not.



This is only a personal view but i would be glad to hear

from others.



malanding







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Mar 96 21:13:15 CST

From: Katim S. Touray <

To:

Subject: The Senegambia debate ...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,



thanks for your ideas and suggestions regarding my proposals for

some rules for our list. i will, in the course, of the week put

together a reply to try to address some of the issues raised. for

now though, i'd like to turn my attention to some issues Oumar

touched on in is original posting on recent Senegambian relations.

to recap, i'll be quoting from the posting, so pardon the length

of the posting.



first off, a number of people have written to elaborate and even

throw new light on the role of Akus in the demise of the Senegambian

confederation. i won't dwell on that, since these contributors have

done as good a job on the issue as i ever could have hoped to.



what i find lack though, is a perspective on the nationalist sentiments

of Gambians. irrespective of whether you are dealing with a Wollof,

Jola, Serrer, or whatever, never forget that there is something called

a nationlistic sentiment in all of us. ofcourse, it's more deeply rooted

in some than in others. for those who take it seriously, like i consider

myself, my attitude to the Senegambian confederation has nothing to do

with my ethnicity. i'm Gambian, period. this means, that the dilution of

The Gambia's sovereignity the, even under the pretext of sub-regional unity,

of a people ethnically one, just won't fly.



i'm a Saloum Saloum, with close ties to Senegal, like every Gambian i know.

matter of fact, my Wollof background makes me sound Senegalese to a lot of

Gambians, and my anglophone education, and residency amongst the Banjul

Wollofs makes me sound to all Senegalese Gambian. and my nationalism has

always made me seeth at being quoted a price in CFA francs whenever i shopped

at the Trans-Gambia ferry crossing. the point i'm trying to make is that

if anyone was to use personal relationships, and historical ties as a reason

for strengthening, or initiating a Senegambi, it's me.



as i've mentioned time and time again on the this list, i absolutely have no

desire to follow the path of African unity. Cooperation yes, unity no.

further, i think this idea of The Gambia, Senegal, or any other African

country being unviable just because they are too small just won't wash. this

position plays directly into the hands of those who would like us to believe

that our problems, and poverty has all to do with our being disadvantaged right

from the get-go, rather than the products of irresponsible government, and

clear-thinking leadership.



the next issue, i'd like to touch on is Oumar's criticism of educational

policy in The Gambia. he said:



> If there are mistakes which i see in the Gambian approach to problems ,i

> will put them in four areas which Gambians neglected in their nation

> building process:

> -No higher education institutions, a blunder.Development needs people to

> think.



> -lack of initiatives in the administration except in tourism and trade

> which are sectors which wrecked the country and made it

> extraverted.



> -lack of armed forces:they are an important body in an organized

> state.



> -development of local languages.As working on American culture ,i see

> today that West Africa is of no great interest to the Americans, they are

> going to East or Southern Africa where languages are developed in

> addition to their colonial patrimony.



let's take these issues, briefly, one by one. while it is fair to

criticize the lack of higher educational institutions in The Gambia,

we must also acknowledge the fact that most African countries that at

Independence had universities everybody could envy have done no better

than The Gambia. look at Makere Univ. of Uganda, Sierra Leones' Fourah

Bay College, and Senegal's former Cite Universite. All these instutions,

and their products i may add, have essentially betrayed the aspirations of

the people the were supposed to serve. the fact of the matter is that most

of these African universities have mostly produced a crop of unemployed

graduates, with impeccable command of French or English (take your pick),

with an attitude, and tastes that have absolutely no relevance to the tasks

of nation building.



compare the African experience with that of the emerging South Asian

economic tigers. one major difference in educational policy in these

regions is that while Africa embarked on prestigious white-elephant

projects, the Asians concentrated on building a solid foundation for

their economic take-off: working on the work ethic, universal primary

education, the national languages (as in the case of Indonesia i believe),

building an entrepreneural class, and finally, working on a bureacratic

structure geared to fire the economic engine, and keep it on the right

track. i'm sure we all know a lot of Asians we speak and write better

English, or French than. but the British won't buy their computer disk

drives from us, the Americans won't buy their boomboxes from us, neither

would the French buy their cameras or cars from us. see, education alone

is not the answer. it's more like, what kind, and to what use was it put?





the second issue Oumar raised was the lack of a vibrant administrative

initiatives except in the tourism sector. in order not to dwell too much

on this, let me say that it derives from the poor-quality leadership we had.

in other words, the reason we had no dynamic and proactive educational

policy militated against formulating economic policies that promoted

enterprise and the entreneural spirit. when all is said and done, we

needed, and still need, a leadership that knows how the world works.



with regards to the need for an army, i would say that we should have a

cost-benefit analysis of the issue. in other words, we should have an

army whose cost is commensurate with the value what is being defended. thus,

an army in a Gambia with a per capita income of $350 (US) would cost less

than an army in a Gambia with a per capita income of $25,000 (close your

eyes and imagine the latter). ofcourse, we can say no matter how poor we

are, we should always spend a minimum percentage of our GNP on national

defense. call it the intercept, as it were, of the defense expenditure

national income curve. another way to look at it is as the minimum price

of our pride as a nation. the flip side is to impose a ceiling on the

proportion of the national income we spend on defense. without a ceiling

you can imagine national defense going up infinitely, and indefinetly with

the GNP. while it might sound like i'm belaboring the issue, please remember

that the very same debate continues to rage the world over. we might as

well start thinking about it now.



the issue of defense spending takes on not only economic implications, but

also social and moral ones, in our generally dirt-poor economies. questions

such as how many bags of rice, or fertilizer is an armored personnel carrier

(that's going to be used to put down a people united, and pissed off) is a

question often worth asking in Africa.



finally, Oumar raised the issue of the development of local languages. this

is a very interesting one. i've always maintained that what we need is a

clean sheet of paper, and a pencil. then we start listing item, by item,

what we want in the mind and mentality of, say, a Gambian, or a Senegalese.

after writing up our list, as you would before you go shopping, we would then

start defining what needs to be done (by the education system, the mass media,

parents, the cultural ambience, etc) to ensure that we raise offsprings who

are solidly rooted in their identity. as is immediately obvious, language, and

it's nurturing is just one aspect of this battle.



let me say at this point, that Senegal, with all her pride in the propagation

of the idea of Negritude, culture, and tradition, is essentially now losing

the struggle to Hollywood, and MTV. what's happened to Senegalese popular

culture, as well as The Gambia's in the last five to ten years is the almost

complete trading-in of an afffininity for France, and things French (to

a lesser extent, Britain for The Gambia), with a mentalite Americana that's

left every warm-blooded creater in Senegal living for America. a friend told

me that just being from the US is 'meyeh-bu-njeh-ka' (the first dowry payment

in Senegal). so, there you have it.



hey, i gotta go. obviously, i've muddied the waters, so i'll step back

and let you guys have a go at the issues raised.



have a great week everyone.



bye,

Katim



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 00:53:08 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Recruitment

Message-ID: <



Hi Lang:



I can see you are a very busy cyber recruter. I am looking forward to

hearing from Sankung who will probably be our first active member in Gambia.





Peace!



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 09:42:54 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Warrant for Jawara

Message-ID: <



Return-path: <>

Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 23:38:25 -0500 (EST)

From: PMDF Mail Server <

Subject: Undeliverable mail: local delivery failure

To:

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII





--Boundary (ID Ovj0Y4FtKo/gcvpgDHyVTQ)

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



The message could not be delivered to:



Addressee: in%ajanneh

Reason:

%MAIL-E-LOGLINK, error creating network link to node AJANNEH

-SYSTEM-F-IVNODNAM, invalid node name

The message could not be delivered to some or all recipients.



--Boundary (ID Ovj0Y4FtKo/gcvpgDHyVTQ)

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US

(PMDF V5.0-4 #11457) id <



Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 23:38:16 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: 96C18087.html

To:

Message-id: <

Organization: Pellissippi State Technical Community College

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/html

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



18 MAR 96 - GAMBIA-JUDICIARY



COURT ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR FORMER GAMBIAN PRESIDENT







BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Banjul magistrate's court in The Gambia

has issued arrest warrants for ousted President Dawda Jawara and

business associate Jamil Sayeed Mohammed, the country's news agency

reported Monday.



It said both men are charged with stealing public funds and Jawara,

additionally, with abuse of office.



The charge is that between 1984 and 1986 Jawara -- leader in this tiny

West African State for 29 years until his overthrow July 22 1994 --

gave directives, contrary to the advice of the attorney general, that

the Gambia government enter into a contract with Cevil Trading Inc.,

to lift and sell crude oil given to Gambia the government by Nigeria.



Through its Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigeria made

17.39 million barrels of crude available to Gambia. The oil was to be

sold at spot market prices for balance of payment support.



Cevil Trading and Gambia agreed that each would keep 50 percent of the

sales. A commission of enquiry into the deal, ordered by the military

government in Banjul, reported that Cevil lifted 9.6 million barrels

and sold it for 2.9 million dollars. It paid to the Gambia government,

1.48 million dollars



But Cevil's records, obtained by the commission, show that in a

similar deal with the government of Sierra Leone Cevil lifted four

million barrels of oil and paid Freetown 10.6 million dollars,

representing 50 percent of its sale.



With this discovery, the military government in Banjul feels that

Cevil shortchanged the Gambia.



Gambia should have earned some some 41.14 million dollars for the sale

of 17.39 million barrels of crude. The charge said that Jawara

approved the deal for personal gain and that his action caused the

government to lose this money.



The charges were brought recently before presiding magistrate

Christopher Onyia by the director of public prosecutions, Justice

Akamba.



Jawara is exiled in Britain after fleeing the coup and Mohammed, a

Sierra Leonean, lives outside the Gambia.



Akamba said that both men had been served with the charges and summons

by telefacimile and registered mail but had failed to appear.

Therefore, Akamba said he was applying for a bench warrant which is an

order by the magistrate for the accused to appear and stand trial.



Police are now empowered to arrest both men on sight and bring them

before the Banjul magistrates' court. Meanwhile, the case was

adjourned for an indefinate period.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Online The NandO Times



--Boundary (ID Ovj0Y4FtKo/gcvpgDHyVTQ)--



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 07:08:45 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The Senegambia debate ...

Message-ID: <



Your strong nationalistic tendency seems to be driven by pure nostalgia

with zero underpining rationale. I'm sure there must be some good in

your attachment to an entity that owes its existence to the signature of

a British coloniser (no doubt well schooled in Harrow and Oxford as to how

best to deal with the African heathens) and to the effectiveness of

British gun boats than to any aspect of the

region's economic and social history. I can imagine British and

French town planners and geographers debating where exactly the boundary

line between Senegal and Gambia should be: to reflect their not our

interests. And to think that such arbitrary decisions taken on our

behalf: political imperialsim at its most glaring; should now determine

our loyalties, our affiliations, our history ...

Like I said, there must be some good, I just

cant figure out what that "good" is.

Even as I write, I can imagine the falklanders and the Hong Kongers

asserting how different they are from their respectibe regions because

they were lucky enough to host representatives of the British empire for

a few years.

Go Katim.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 09:51:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...

Message-ID: <



Hello everyone!

I assume most of us share Katim's concerns about flames and the inappropriate

use of language on the list. His proposed rules are also quite thoughtful.



However, I do not see any need for elaborate rules to govern discourse on

the list. Let there be a common understanding and the expectation that

adults will behave as adults. We also have to be willing to tolerate

ideas and comments that we do not necessarily share. Enforcing the rules

could be very cumbersome and divisive.



Finally, I believe the rules may have a chilling effect on debate thereby

demeaning the value of participation.



PEACE!

Amadou



PS: Yaya Jallow added as requested by Abdou.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 96 12:15:25 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

Message-ID: <





Katim:



Where one adopts measures that defend, reward, and even

exalt murders at the expense of their victims, he ceases to be

a devil's advocate and becomes a devil's instrument.



There is such a thing as tyranny of the majority and I am in

the unenviable position of alerting this group that we teeter

of its brink. No one has a monopoly on morality. I require

no greater standard of decency and civility of anyone than is

constitutionally permissible. Grant you there is no Gambia-

l Constitution to speak of but no universal standard of

conduct forbids my choice of words here, to wit , calling

Tombong an *******. I do not retreat from my position; he

remains to me an *******, an opportunist, and (here's a new

one) a jerk. This is view.



My vocabulary is no more limited than yours. For every

harsh word, I am quite capable of a more gentle substitute.

But my words are my choice, not yours.



We now consider "censorship" to require "caution and

respect" of subscribers. The so-called proposed rules run so

foul and obscene to reasonable thought that I am inclined

to dismiss them without further comment. Let it suffice to

say I think they are dangerous rubbish, and somewhat patronizing.



If my words offend you, I believe your computer is equiped

with a "delete" key. Erase my postings, on arrival. That is your

choice.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 11:28:04 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Recruitment

Message-ID: <







Concerning our members based in The Gambia, we have never heard from any

of them in which I believe everybody is looking forward to.

I have seen documentation in the UW libraries the

list of countries with internet access and the year the service was

acquired. The Gambia was listed as having access in 1995. I am beginning

to wonder whether we indeed have the access or might be attributed to the

reluctance of our members from there to be involved in the discussion in

this forum ? The list of countries included many African countries. I

know for a fact that Sierra Leone, Senegal and South Africa have email

access because I have seen and received messages from those countries.

Off course, I am not saying that the rest of the continent does not have

the access.

So, if The Gambia based members have seen this message, please

write to the list. We will love to hear from you.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================





On Tue, 19 Mar 1996



> Hi Lang:

>

> I can see you are a very busy cyber recruter. I am looking forward to

> hearing from Sankung who will probably be our first active member in Gambia.

>

>

> Peace!

>

> Sarjo

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 11:34:08 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

Message-ID: <









Folks, let's cool it down please.

Thanks

Tony



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 96 14:34:55 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: WELCOME . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I have been somewhat tied-up. But let me extend my welcome to all new

members, especially those in The Gambia. Welcome to Thunderdome . . .



Morro.



NOTE:

Substitute "murders" in the first paragaph of my last posting with

"murderers".



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 17:51:35 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: WELCOME . . .

Message-ID: <



Hullo Fellas,

I just I got on the Gambia mailing list yesterday (March 18), and

I can't tell you how delighted I am.

For starters my name is Yaya Jallow, I am from Basse but I have

lived most of my teenage life in Banjul and Serrehkunda. I came to the so

called land of opportunity in spring '95. I was living in Canada for the

last couple of years. I am pursueing an MBA in international marketing

here in North Texas. It gives me a pleasure to get to comunicate with all of

you Gambian brothers and sisters and I hope this medium will provide all

of us the opportunity to discuss issues of great importance to us.

Take care guys. ON JARAMA!

Yaya



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 17:21:06 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: WELCOME . . .

Message-ID: <







I want to take this opportunity to also welcome Yaya Jallow to Gambia-l.

I have a question for Yaya. Were you the same Yaya Jallow from Basse who

attended St Augustine's High School in the mid 60's to early 70's. I used

to know a Yaya Jallow who fit that description and I believed used to

live at Dobson or Blanc Street. I attended St Augustine's about that same

time.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 22:04:43 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: west_gambia_80039894999.html

Message-ID: <





The Africa Church Information Service, Post Office Box 14205, Nairobi,

Kenya.

Tel: (254-2) 442215. Fax: (254-2) 445847.



------------------------------------------------



GAMBIA



Junta Leader Announces Elections For June







All Africa Press Service - January 5, 1996





Banjul - Gambian junta leader Captain Yahya Jameh has announced that

presidential and general elections will be held next June to restore

normal constitutional democracy in this West African country.



In his New Year's message broadcast on the night of December 31, Jameh

said that the voting will be preceded by local council polls in May

and that the Commonwealth would back Gambia in the electoral process.



The three elections will be supervised by an independent commission

recently set up by the military regime, which plans to return to

barracks after 23 months in power, Jameh said.



The military ousted civilian president Sr. Dawda Jawara in a coup in

July 1994, prompting international donors, led by former colonial

power Britain, to condemn the coup and suspend financial assistance.



Jameh presented an optimistic account of the achievements of his

regime, speaking of progress in education, transport, energy

production and television.



He said that tourists were flocking back after the "disaster of 1994".

This year, Gambia expects to host some 70,000 tourists, as in 1992 and

1993.



The Head of State also declared that Nigerian and Cuban doctors would

take over from Chinese medical workers, who withdrew their cooperation

after Gambia recognised Taiwan in July last year. Beijing considers

Taiwan to be part of China.



The presidential announcement came only three days after Captain Sana

Babally, former vice-president of the tiny West African state of

Gambia was jailed for nine years by a court martial here, after being

accused of having plotted against President Jameh.



Sabally was said to have headed two attempted coups -- the first in

November 1994 and the second in January 1995.



Jameh, who is chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council,

seized power in a bloodless coup on July 22, 1994 after toppling Dawda

Jawara, who is in exile in Britain.



Sabally, the vice-chairman of the Council, was accused of having

participated in the January 1995 plot involving a Captain Sadibu

Hydara, former Interior Minister who has since died in prison.



Meanwhile, the military government is claiming more than US dollars 11

million from Jawara for alleged fraud in an oil deal.



In a statement published here on January 3, Jameh's government said it

accepted the findings of a commission of inquiry into the deal set up

in October 1994 under a Nigerian judge.



The inquiry dealt with financial transactions linked to the supply of

17.3 million barrels of oil supplied by Nigeria as aid to Gambia

between 1984 and 1988.



Jawara, former Planning Minister Momodou Manneh, and a businessman of

Lebanese origin, Jamil Said Mohamed, are accused of conspiring to

resell the oil and pocket the proceeds.



The oil should have brought in US dollars 42 million to Gambia's

treasury, but only 2.6 million was actually paid in, a reliable source

said.



The statement said the government was demanding that Saidi Mohamed, a

Sierra Leonean national, pay more than US dollars48 million to

Nigerian national oil company.



Former Sierra Leonean vice-president Abdulai Conteh, who was said to

have facilitated the deal, was arrested last October and expelled from

Gambia, where he had lived for several years.



Copyright 1996 All Africa Press Service. Copyright 1996 Africa News

Service. Distributed via Africa News Online. All rights reserved. May

not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published or used

for broadcast without prior written authorization from Africa News

Service.

------------------------------------------------



WEST | NEWS CENTRAL



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 13:03:15 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96C20023.html

Message-ID: <





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



20 MAR 96 - SCIENCE & HEALTH BULLETIN: GAMBIA-BLEACHING



GAMBIA'S BAN ON SKIN-BLEACHING GETS BOOST



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - World Health Organization (WHO) Regional

Director for Africa Dr Ebrahim Samba has endorsed the ban imposed by

the Gambian military government on skin-bleaching. Addressing a news

conference in Banjul on March 16, Samba, who is Gambian and once

served as his country's medical director, described the decision as "a

very good move." Capt. Yahya Jammeh's Armed Forces Provisional Ruling

Council has effective January 1996 banned skin-bleaching, which was

gaining increased popularity among women in this tiny West African

state with a population of about one million people.



Samba said that he had, in his capacity as director of medical

services, spoken out against the practice and had seen people suffer

and die as a result of skin bleaching. According to the Gambia News

Agency (GAMNA), the regional director described the government's

action as not so much an act of banning but a step towards the

"protection of our sisters, mothers and wives" from harm. Skin

bleaching "is a very dangerous practice", Samba said at a news

conference held at the WHO office in Banjul. The WHO Regional Director

was in Banjul to review preparations for a forthcoming roundtable

between Gambian health authorities and donors to be held in August.



Four WHO consultants have been in Banjul since the beginning of March

working with Gambian officials on the proposed donors' conference.

Samba arrived in the Gambian capital from Dakar, Senegal, where he

insisted, during another news conference, on the need for African

countries to effectively fund their own health requirements instead of

waiting for donors.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Online The NandO Times



------------------------------



Date: 20 Mar 96 10:23:53 PST

From:

To:

Subject: re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

Message-ID: <



Morro,

I admire your tenacity but we definitely don't need

to prolong this issue of the inappropriate characterization

of this fella called Tombong. Chill out bro.!

For those of us concerned about spying (the issue of

Christopher comes to mind), we should be more worried about

the silke silence of the Banjul subcribers like Nyada. The

fact they [D/he has not even introduced himself needs to be

investigated. It would seem to me that if there is any treat,

it is likely to come from that end [D. Easy now!





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 15:08:20 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Subject: Re: WELCOME . . .

Message-ID: <



A.Loum,

This is in response to your question. The Yaya you are asking

about is a cousin of mine. He is now living in Sweden.

Bye and thanks for the welcome.

Yaya



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 15:59:57 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: west_gambia_80039894999.html

Message-ID: <









Amadou, thanks for forwarding the information on the timetable of the

elections. The mystery has still not been solved. Will Yaya Jammeh run or

stand in the elections for the Presidency ? In the videotaped interview

with two Senegalese journalist last year, he was very evasive when that

question was posed. He insisted that will only happen if the people want

him to contest but did not specify the exact nature of how the peoples'

desire would be relayed to him inorder to make a decision. So, I was

wondering whether that would have to be done " a la Jawara 1992 style".

If you remember, prior to that general election, Jawara made an

announcement to not seek reelection for the Presidency. According to

reports, that was followed by a massive public outcry from

elders and staunch supporters like Kelepha Samba and Karma Badjie,

kneeling down, crying and begging him reverse his decision. This

ultimately led him to a change of heart, resulting in his candidacy for

reelection. So, I am wondering whether it will take such a facade

for Yaya Jammeh to declare his true intentions.

My instincts tell me that he really wants to contest the

elections but does not want to admit it. Does anybody have any thoughts

on that ?

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 20:20:17 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: best.html

Message-ID: <









------------------------------------------------



"The Press is Critical To Democracy"



KENNETH BEST -- DEPORTED EDITOR







Interview with Africa News Service -- November 1994



Kenneth Best's career is a testament to the problems and progress of

press freedom in Africa. A former head of the Nairobi-based All

African Press Service, which is affiliated with the All African

Conference of Churches, Best operated Liberia's most respected

newspaper, defying government attacks, until he was forced out of

business by the destruction of his office and printing press in the

mid-1980s. When civil war made re-opening the paper impossible, he

moved to the Gambia, where he set up that country's first daily, until

he was deported by the military regime in Banjul in October 1994.



ANS: Tell us about your life in the past month, what you've been

through.



KB: We've had quite a difficult experience or series of difficult

experiences, beginning first with a visit I received one Monday

morning from the immigration director, summoning me to his office for

some questioning.



That morning, on the front page, two MPs were challenging the military

leader, Mr. Jammeh, on a particular issue. We had an editorial where,

as usual, we were pressing for the military to come up with a credible

timetable to democratic civilian rule. And on the back page, we had a

story of a German diplomat visiting in Dakar who had said in an

interview with our reporter that the military should defend, not rule.

That was the particular thing that seemed to have angered the military

establishment in the country.



They kept me there for a whole day asking all kinds of questions. I

had to write a statement and then I was taken to the Immigration

Office where I also had to write a statement. And finally they

released me at 5:30 in the evening.



I was accompanied back to my home by an Immigration agent as well as a

Labor Officer. The mission was to find out all the foreigners I had

working for me and what was their status.



That was followed by Immigration and Labor as well as Social Security

and Customs people checking into all of my books. They were surprised

to find that we had just done our audit and the audit had been

conducted by a reputable accountant, Panel K. Foster, an international

auditing firm that anyone who wants to cheat doesn't go to. And most

of our records were in order.



We had a few refugees working with us from Liberia and also from

Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Some of these were professional people. Some

of them were just casual workers but we thought we were making a

contribution to society by employing these refugees. They are not

allowed to work under immigration law, they told me, but they never

showed us the law.



Following that, the reporter who had written the story about the

German diplomat was picked up by plain clothes men who did not

properly identify themselves. He spent a whole day at the police

station. They wanted him to name a police informer who had given him

the story, and of course he refused to do it. After about 6:00 or 7:00

they released him.



The following Friday, we published a story, saying construction

companies were laying off hundreds of people because there was no

work, reflecting the malaise which had begun to set in following the

coup. Apparently, the government didn't like that, so I was summoned

and they took me far into the countryside, to an unknown destination,

near the Senegalese border.



After two days. an official told me that they had instructions to take

me back to my residence. The man told me, "Mr. Best, from now on you

have to be very careful what you publish in your newspaper." But he

didn't explain. It turned out that they had already signed my

deportation order, but they rescinded it because of intense political

and diplomatic pressure.



Two weeks later, on a Sunday morning, I found the same Immigration

jeep at my gate. The Immigration man, with a sheepish look on his

face, said to me, " I came to take you with me, I want you to go with

me back to your office to find out whether you have any foreigners

there. "I said, "There are no foreigners there. The office doesn't

open until 10:00," but he said he wanted to make sure.



When we got in the jeep, he took me to the airport and turned me over

to another officer. Fortunately for me, my sister-in-law, who works

for the UN Developmental Program, had a UN jeep to take her and my

wife with her to the airport, and the two of them were sitting in the

car inside the airport area waiting to see what would happen to me.



I spied the jeep, waved to them and they threw kisses back. I had on

only my T- shirt. But my wife, who knew what going to happen to me,

brought my jacket with her. As we passed the jeep, she called out to

the senior officer who was in front and said, "Could I please be

allowed to give him his jacket?" and he said, "Is there any money in

it?" He checked for money and there was no money in it. He took the

jacket and handed it to me.



ANS: And what transpired when you got to Monrovia?



KB: I was surprised. The deputy foreign minister was there to greet me

with a whole contingent of the press as well as a group of family

members and friends. It was a rousing reception. The following morning

people welcomed me on the streets and said, "We're glad you're back

and now we think we can have "The Observer" again." The void "The

Observer" left when we were forced to stop publishing on the 2nd July

1990 has never been filled, they told me.



ANS: What has happened with "The Observer" in Gambia?



KB: The chaps we left behind are courageous and determined to keep the

paper going. The paper comes out everyday and it's forthright.



ANS: I've heard that people weren't very encouraging when you went to

Gambia to start the paper.



KB: When I got there they told us that Gambians were not ready for

this. They said the country was 80% illiterate, so who'd read the

paper, that 10-to-20 people read [each copy] in The Gambia, so who

would buy it, and that the government talks about commitment to press

freedom but they don't mean it. I said to them, "Any freedom that you

have and don't use, you never know if you really have it or not. You

have to test it."



ANS: We've seen the growth of an independent press all over Africa.



KB: Yes, it is a growing phenomenon, thanks to the developing

awareness of the African public to public issues and to the growth of

the democracy movements. I think that what has been happening in

southern Africa, particularly South Africa, in the past three years

has made a tremendous impact, and the collapse of communism and the

emergence of one superpower also encouraged the democratic movements

throughout the continent.



People are always interested in expressing themselves. In The Gambia,

people were not used to it. But "The Observer" changed all that.

Suddenly everything was being discussed in the papers. That won us

many friends, but also powerful enemies. You have to be socially

responsible. If something would hurt the society by publishing it more

than it would help it, you have to take a second look at it. In that

context, we tried to put into the paper those things that would

elevate the society and not things that will bring it down.



The press is a critical vehicle in the quest of greater democracy and

human rights. Without it, tyrants have a field day. I think it's

significant that you people have as your first amendment of your

constitution the guarantee of freedom of the press. That is the saving

grace of your democracy.



ANS: After what you've been through, why do you persist? Why are you

even thinking of re-starting your paper in Liberia?



KB: I come from a journalism family. My uncle, who went to jail two or

three times, started writing in his 20s, and until he died in 1986, he

was still struggling to save Liberia. Our continent is in a grievous

and pervasive crisis. Many people, including many Africans, have given

up on Africa. But we are aware that other parts of the world went

through crises, tragedy and destruction. Europe. Your own country. You

had a civil war, but that wasn't the end of the world, thank God. I'm

an eternal optimist.















------------------------------------------------



JOURNALIST DEPORTED FROM THE GAMBIA











A Compilation of News Stories from The Daily Observer (Banjul) --

October 1994







In October 1994 Kenneth Y. Best, the founder and managing director of

the "Observer" newspaper in Banjul, The Gambia was deported to

Monrovia, Liberia, by the Gambian Immigration authorities. Radio

Gambia, quoting a press release from the Immigration Department, said

Best was deported, among other things, because of some taxes he or his

company owed the Government. The radio announcement also claimed that

Best's company had been reported for employing foreigners who do not

either have residential or work permits or both. And as a result of

this, Best was deported as "an undesirable alien".







Two months earlier, Best had been summoned by the Minister of Interior

to explain his comments in an article carried in the US-based

"Independent" newspaper. Best was quoted as having said, among other

things, that the military in Africa do not have a track record of

fulfilling their promises. "They make grandiose promises when they

come to power but nothing is achieved," the "Independent" quoted Best.

The controversial "they", Best insisted, did not refer to the Armed

Forces Provisional Ruling Council.







Best said the American journalist who came to interview him had

touched on a lot of issues. "In as much as I made some negative

comments about the nature of the military in Africa, I also said some

positive things about the AFPRC, but unfortunately the journalist did

not use them," Best explained. But, Mr. Best added, that it was no

surprise to him because he should have known better since Western

journalists, in most cases, only look for the negative things; they

are not normally interested in the positive side.







The Observer office and staff were subjected to a rash of summons,

arrests, detentions, visitations by Customs Officials, Immigration,

Social Security and Labour officers. They also received many calls

from the authorities expressing reservations about certain stories

carried in the newspaper and placement of stories involving AFPRC ,







Best was arrested in the early morning by Immigration officers at the

gate of his residence and was driven directly to the Banjul

International Airport where he was made to board an ADC carrier bound

for Monrovia.







Best arrived safely in Monrovia where he was shocked by the "large

turn-out" that came to welcome him at the airport. As courageous as

ever, Mr. Best, fondly called Bishop by the Observer staff, because of

versatility in theology, sent a message to the newspaper staff that

the paper was no longer his property, but instead it belongs to the

people Best came to The Gambia in 1990 and started the paper, the

first ever daily newspaper in The Gambia, in 1992. He holds a B.A.

degree in English and Political Science and a Master's degree in

journalism from Columbia University in the USA. He has spent over 30

years in journalism and was at one time Deputy Minister of Information

in Liberia, his native country.







Copyright 1995. All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, posted

to any other location, published or used for broadcast without written

authorization.



AFRICA NEWS | Arts, Culture & Entertainment | Interviews &Profiles



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 03:36:16 -0800 (PST)

From: "Roddie L. Cole" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .

Message-ID: <



Morro's last contribution seemed to equate Katim's call for use of

appropriate diction (however that is defined) with tolerance for

the military regime. Surely that is unfair. The guy (Katim) was not

arguing that we should not call "murder, treason, mayhem, and whatnot"

as we see it. However, asserting that the regime may have partaken of

murder is a hypothesis that may be proven (or disproved) through the

legal process. Applying the "A" word, we will agree,

is speculation/description that can neither be

objectively established nor definitively refuted. It is purely emotional.

Let us resort to insults only when logical thought fails.



Roddie.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Mar 96 09:19:16 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS S

Message-ID: <



Roddie:



Sure Roddie, my characterizations of the AFPRC are emotional. But they are

also "opinion". As such they ought to be protected in any forum of

civilized discourse. More experienced "free" societies, protect vehement,

caustic and unusually sharp attacks on public officials.



My observation is that Roddie, Africa/Gambia is so diverse, that free speech

ought to be the quintessence of our freedoms. Everybody must be permitted

to pitch-in their two cents. You see, when peaceful expression is curtailed,

violent expression is inevitable.



We have all characterized the AFPRC one way or the other. Few of our

characterizations are legally proven facts, including the charge that

the July 1994 coup is a violation of The Gambian constitution. It is

YOUR view (& I agree) that it is a violation of the Gambian Constitution.



Let's get off this track. If we succeed in censoring people in the manner

proposed here, why, I am certain we will fall one by one.

The purpose of free speech is to convince. If my characterizations of persons

or events are particularly faulty, it hurts me more because it diminishes me

in the eyes of my colleagues. But the right to hurt myself ought to remain

mine. . . Pardon me for the lesson in free speech . . .

necessary.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 10:23:00 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96C21038.html

Message-ID: <





Panafrican News Agency

News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



21 MAR 96 - COTE D'IVOIRE-MARRIAGE



PEASANT DEMANDS TO MARRY TWO SISTERS







BOUAFLE, Cote D'Ivoire (PANA) - A peasant in the central Ivorian

village of Pangban has demanded that the judiciary allow him to marry

two sisters of a man suspected of killing five of his children.



Francois N'Dry NGuessan, 51, lodged a complaint against his employee

Koffi Kokoza, a farm worker, for killing his children "through

witchcraft" last year.



In the dock, N'Dry Nguessan, a father of six, demanded that, in

compensation, the court grant him the right to marry two of the

defendant's sisters so as "to procreate and replace his five

children", who recently died of an unspecified illness.



In its ruling, the Bouafle court condemned Koffi Kokoza, who pleaded

guilty to the charges, to five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 cfa

(about USD 200).



In his village and the neighbouring localities, the defendant, aged

over fifty, is known to possess a "magic belt" with the power of

causing death after a few days of illness.



Kokoza wears the belt round his waist, according to residents in

Pangba, Kouamekro and Sokrogbo.



Kokoza became suspect after healing and saving his employer's sixth

child. He was accused by a local witchdoctor contacted by the bereaved

family.



Denounced as responsible for N'Dry Nguessa's misfortune, he fled for

his native village of Kouamekro. But he was later arrested.



After each murder, the sorcerer went back to Abidjan where his master

and supplier of the lethal talisman lives to "wash his belt" in a

specific ritual, according to residents of Pangba and neighbouring

areas.

_________________________________________________________________







AFRICA NEWS Online The NandO Times



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 13:02:55 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of Omar Njie

Message-ID: <









Tony:



I agree with you. If Jammeh does not want to contest for the presidental

elections, then

why is he going around campaigning? He tells people that he has no

intentionin running

but yet what he says and does never support his commitment to returning to

barracks or tothe farm.



I'm happy that skin bleaching is banned in the Gambia. Just as Dr. Samba

stated, our

sisters, wives, and mothers are hooked up with that unfortunate fad. I

always was bad for health reasons although I was unable to back up my

claim.



Omar.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 17:20:10 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Run or not to run

Message-ID: <



Some of you raised the issue of Jammeh contentesting for the coming

presidential election. Wouldn't the revised constitution set an age

requirement like Sirraleone? If so I would think that Mr. Jammeh may not

pass the age limit. This is simply a guess on my part.

But notwithstanding, if Jammek decides to go back to barracks, I hope

we do not see a Rawlings phenomena occuring. Just a thought.

Yay



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Mar 96 17:45:04 CST

From: <

To:

Subject: SKIN BLEACHING . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



First, I think measures of illegitimate governments are illegitimate.

(As it goes, fruits of a poisonous tree are poisonous . . .). But

ultimately, I do not believe it is such a great idea to "ban" skin

bleaching for two other reasons. (1) I think it is a matter of personal

choice, and (2) there is great potential for abuse.



A legitimate government may regulate some personal behavior for

health and safety reasons. I suppose one could argue that skin

bleaching is of particular health and safety risks. But I tend to think

that bleaching is a symptom of a much deeper problem . . . the

African's apparently lack of pride in himself including his skin

color. Pride cannot be legislated. It would seem to me that the

best way for the state to command pride in ourselves is to plot

a course of action that makes the African the envy not the pity of

the world--how about a United States of Africa with attendant

economic prosperity and political stability? Bleaching breeds no

crime; ultimately, it comes down to a person deciding he does not

like the color of his skin. I suppose that ticks off a lot of Black

people. May be rightly so--I mean I am a little hurt by the fact that

someone hates the color I share so much that he is willing to

chemically rub it off--but I don't believe the appropriate remedy is

to ban an act that is essentially of no danger to anyone else. If

skin bleaching is banned, should forms of

plastic surgery--like nose jobs, or other surgical/medical

procedures designed to effect cosmetic results be also banned?



The most government should do (if anything) is to ban particularly

unsafe or unhealthy PROCEDURE(S) used to achieve desired skin

color changes, not the skin bleaching itself. Skin color change can

be achieved in many ways. It is done here in the United States

without the same drastic/horrible results we see back home--e.g.

Michael Jackson. (I am NOT saying that Michael Jackson looks

good; I am saying he achieved his color change without ripping his

raw skin off, though his motivation (hate of himself in my view)

remains the same as the poor African's.



Now consider this, a wealthy person bleaches his skin in a manner

akin to Michael Jackson's. A poor person also bleaches but suffers

horrible disfigurement. First, it would be easier to determine that

the poor person bleached and/or that the results are more

repugnant. In the wealthy persons case, detection is harder and the

results may seem less repugnant. Thus I would not exactly

conclude that we are treating rich and poor alike here.



Also, imagine how this law will be enforced. Do we now monitor shades

of color to guarantee that no person is bleaching? Imagine how

easily people can be hauled into court and dragged through

expensive legal battles. Even if these people are found not guilty,

image the invasion of privacy this sort of charge will engender.



THIS IS NOT TO SAY THAT I THINK SKIN BLEACHING IS

A GOOD THING. I JUST WILL NOT PRY UNDER PEOPLES

CLOTHES TO STOP IT.



morro.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Mar 1996 09:30:01 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION_WRAP.

Message-ID: <







DATE=3/21/96

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-194680

TITLE=CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION WRAP (S)

BYLINE=PAULA WOLFSON

DATELINE=CONGRESS

CONTENT=



VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE U-S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAS PASSED A BILL THAT

INCLUDES STRONG MEASURES TO CURB ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. THE VOTE

WAS 333 TO 87. BUT AS V-O-A'S PAULA WOLFSON REPORTS, MEMBERS

REJECTED AN EFFORT TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF LEGAL IMMIGRANTS.



TEXT: THE BILL INCLUDES MORE MONEY TO HIRE THOUSANDS OF NEW

BORDER GUARDS ...AND STRONGER PENALTIES FOR DOCUMENT FRAUD AND

IMMIGRANT SMUGGLING.



BUT CHANGES IN THE LEGAL IMMIGRATION SYSTEM WERE REJECTED.

MEMBERS VOTED DOWN A PROVISION TO CUT THE NUMBER OF LEGAL

IMMIGRANTS ...AND THEY THREW OUT LANGUAGE THAT WOULD SET NEW

PRIORITIES FOR IMMIGRANT VISAS.



A MAJORITY SHARED THE VIEWS OF DEMOCRAT RICHARD NEAL OF

MASSACHUSETTS.



/// NEAL ACT ///



OUR GOAL HERE SHOULD BE TO SEPARATE LEGAL FROM ILLEGAL

IMMIGRATION. LEGAL IMMIGRATION SERVES THIS NATION VERY

WELL.



/// END ACT ///



THE ACTION TAKEN BY THE HOUSE MAY PREVENT A PRESIDENTIAL VETO.

PRESIDENT CLINTON ENDORSED THE PARTS OF THE BILL DEALING WITH

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. BUT HE SAID THE CUTS IN LEGAL IMMIGRATION

WERE TOO HARSH. (SIGNED)



NEB/PW/GKT/LWM



21-Mar-96 8:21 PM EST (0121 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Mar 1996 15:14:18 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: error messages

Message-ID: <



Hi folks,

This is actually more for the subcription managers. We are

getting error messages for Gabriel Ndow and Omar Njie. For Omar, his

system adds the server as part of the address. So each time he logs in,

bingo, he has a new address. You fellows can either include all the

servers at NLU or ask him to abstain from using more than a set amount of

addresses. If you want to add all his addresses, just add the socrates

and bacchus servers in addition to the previous ones. He would now have

four addresses. His university has more servers so aI will tell you

which ones to add. So for now add:

and

For Gabriel, his server is totally down today. That may have to

do with the error messages.

Bye for now,

-ABdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

(718)904-0215.

MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Mar 1996 13:19:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: error messages

Message-ID: <



Omar's addresses added as per Abdou's instructions!

Amadou



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 8

************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 8Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Follow up response to Prof Ndongoby onjie@gemini.nlu.edu 2) Rules of the game ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 3) Re: Rules of the game ...by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 4) Responses to the Senegambian Debateby Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu 5) Forwarded mail from Malanding Jaitehby Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 6) The Senegambia debate ...by Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu 7) Re: Recruitmentby Sireh@aol.com 8) Warrant for Jawaraby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 9) Re: The Senegambia debate ...by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 10) Re: Rules of the game ...by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 11) CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 12) Re: Recruitmentby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 13) Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 14) WELCOME . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 15) Re: WELCOME . . .by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 16) Re: WELCOME . . .by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 17) west_gambia_80039894999.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 18) 96C20023.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 19) re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .by SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu 20) Re: WELCOME . . .by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 21) Re: west_gambia_80039894999.htmlby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 22) best.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 23) Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .by "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu 24) Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS Sby < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 25) 96C21038.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 26) Forwarded message of Omar Njieby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 27) Re: Run or not to runby Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 28) SKIN BLEACHING . . .by < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US 29) CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION_WRAP.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 30) error messagesby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 31) Re: error messagesby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 23:24:17 WETFrom: onjie@gemini.nlu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Follow up response to Prof NdongoMessage-ID: <9603172324.AA22905@ gemini.nlu.edu >Fellow brothers and sisters:I agree with Tony and Roddie's advice of not engaging on an ethnic debate and flamingwar of words. One cannot totally dismiss the fact that ethnicity had a hand in thedissolution of the confederation. I always argue that the confederation benefited only asmall chunk of Senegalese and Gambians. Most people form Gambia and Senegal neverrealized any benefits form the union and this included people from all tribes.To Tony and Roddie: I'm a serere and I can also speak the language. I will be more thanhappy to teach you. .))Omar.------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 22:14:23 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 9603180414.AA07099@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,i've just finished reading the postings sent in regarding Oumar Ndongos'thoughts on the former Senegambia confederation. interesting stuff.my focus though, at least for this, mail is the issue of how weimplement a key component of our lists' Charter, i can call it that. ifyou recall, the welcome message that i drafted and sent to the listspecifically stated:"Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, andresponsible tone in the contributions they send to the list. Politicalpartisanship is definetly out. Further, slandering and libelling of peoplewill not be tolerated, and will result in immediate and permanent loss ofsubscription."unfortunately, the welcome message did not go further to stipulate howto deal with incidents that it said would not be tolerated. as theperson responsible for drafting the message, i take fullresponsibility for the oversight.a consequence of that oversight was the debate we had last week, regardingappropriate language, and its' use on other people. for the benefit ofthose who joined the list *after* the debate transpired, let me bring youup to speed (and i do apologize for bothering you with the details).the incident was started when a subscriber to the list, in response toa contribution about an employee of the AFPRC-led government in TheGambia, called that employee a name that i thought was unfair (in thesense that the person referred to, not being a subscriber would notbe able to respond), uncalled for, and language that had no place inour discussions. the upshot was that the subscriber who used what ithought was an offfending word replied to my objection saying that itwas he at least had a right to insult people who had offended himgravely.a couple of people wrote to say that we all should drop the matterand get on with more important issues of debating other issues thatwere being talked about. put simply, the call was to brush thematter under the carpet.like i said earlier, please accept my apologies for bringing up thetopic again, making myself sound like i'm playing the devils'advocate. this is not the case. rather, i believe it is veryimportant that we deal with some of these issues (and there'll bemore of them) fairly, squarely, and with dispatch. anything lesswould, in my opinion, mean compromising the quality and level-headedness of discussions on this list.further, i would like to say that the major advantage of e-mail baseddiscussions, anonymity, which promotes a level of honesty andcompleteness in expressing one's opinions that would otherwise beunattained, is also the major problem with the medium. that is,the same reason that makes me my true feelings just because i'musing e-mail, could also make me say nasty things i wouldn't say inyour presence. i think we forget sometimes that since we don'tknow *everyone* on the list, we do not know who is older, and whois younger than us. at least not necessarily. the point here isthat i would advice all of us to use caution and respect in ourchoice of words on the list. not out of fear or anything, but outof respect for the sensitivities of other subscribers.having said that, let me propose a series of measures and rules wecan use, not to guard against the eventuality of the use ofoffending language on the list, but to have set, and on-the-record guidelines that will be there when we need them, as i'msure we will.first, let me say that the following is but a draft, and ifanyone wants to add, or substract anything, let me know.so, here we go:-------------------- Start of GAMBIA-L RULES ---------------------------PROPOSED RULES FOR DEALING WITH UNACCEPTABLEBEHAVIOR/LANGUAGE ON GAMBIA-LPREAMBLE:The set of rules spelt out here are meant to promote a healthyand responsible exchange of ideas on and about The Gambia, usingGambia-l as a medium. The reputation of the mailing list, and it'ssubscribers is a function of both individual and collectivebehavior on the list, and proper use of language. In order toensure the continued existence of a healthy atmosphere for theexchange of ideas, and dialogue, and in a manner that reflectswell on the subscribers of the list, a collective approach todealing with disciplinary issues will be adopted.THE RULES:1. Gambia-l shall not be used to further the political oror other aspirations of any one person, or group of people, orpolitical party.2. Gambia-l shall not be used by any subscriber or subscribersto wage a campaign against any political party, organization,individual or individuals.3. Gambia-l shall not allow the propagation of rumors or otherunfounded allegations. Any person forwarding information ofdubious credentials to the list must explicitly say so.4. Gambia-l shall encourage the dissemination of information andideas that will be of benefit to Gambians, The Gambia as a nation,and humanity at large.5. Gambia-l shall seek to actively help in any way possible, inthe transfer of technology in general, and information technologyin particular, to The Gambia in particular, and Africa in general.6. Use of language considered extreme, insulting, or offensivewould not be tolerated on Gambia-l. The determination of whatlanguage constitutes is unacceptable (extreme, insulting, oroffensive) shall be done, in a manner spelt out by theprocedures for censorship, and disciplinary action (listedbelow).7. Expulsions from the list are final, and revocable only withthe concurrence of the majority of subscribers.8. Membership to the list is open to all who apply.9. These rules are not retroactive.10. All decisions will be based on a simple majority of votescasted by subscribers.11. All subscribers are eligible to vote, and each subscriberhas one vote.12. No proxy votes are allowed.13. All votes will be cast from e-mail addresses used to subscribeto the list.14. Expelled subscribers can apply to rejoin the list six monthsafter their expulsion.15. A decision to re-admit expelled subscribers will be based onvotes cast by list subscribers, using the procedures and rulesstipulated for expelling subscribers.PROCEDURES FOR INITIATING A MOTION TO EXPEL A SUBSCRIBER:The following procedure shall be used to set in motion theprocess to expel a subscriber or subscribers.1. Any subscriber or subscribers can issue an objection to abehavior or offensive use of language on the list. such anobjection will herein after be called a 'censor'.2. A subscriber can censor another subscriber or othersubscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection,and referring to the offending posting (by date, and time, orany other means to ascertain the identity of the offendingposting).3. The censored subscriber must apologize within 5 workingdays of being censored, or have the censor count toward thetotal required to force a vote on his or her expulsion fromthe list.4. If a subscriber apologizes after a censor, the censor isdropped from his or her record.5. Each subscriber is allowed a maximum of three chances ina calendar year to delete a censor from their record.6. To guard agains against intolerance of mistakes and slips of tongue,three censors are required to force a vote on expelling the offendingsubscriber.7. After three censors, the responsible subscription manager shallnotify the list, within five working days, of a call for votes onthe expulsion of the offending subscriber.8. The rules for voting are spelled out in the list Rules, above.9. The procedures for voting are as spelt out in the VotingProcedures section, below.VOTING PROCEDURES:1. Each subscriber will send one vote by e-mail to a thelist.2. The vote will consist of either one of three words in the bodyof the mail. These words are: Yes, No, Abstain.3. A 'Yes' vote will indicate a vote to expell the censored subscriberfrom the list, or reinstate an expelled susbcriber.4. A 'No' vote will indicate a vote to retain the censored subscriber fromthe list, or reject reinstating an expelled subscriber.5. An 'Abstain' vote is effectively neutral.6. All votes will be tallied by a subscription manager designated by thelist owners.7. The tallied votes, will be published, within five working dates on thelist using the following format:Final Vote Count On the Motion to Expel: Subscriber NameYes No Abstain------------- ---------------- ------------------Subscriber1 Subscriber1 Subscriber1Subscriber2 Subscriber2 Subscriber2. . .. . .. . .SubscriberN SubscriberN SubscriberN------------- ---------------- ------------------Total============= ================ ===================In the above template, Subscriber1, Subscriber2, etc. would be replaced by thereal names of list subscribers who voted. This way, any subscriber whose votewas wrongly tallied can request a recount.8. Requests for recount will be accepted up to five working days after thevotes counts are published. In the event of a recount, the clock will bereset, that is, another five working days will be allowed to acceptrequests for a recount.9. A maximum of two recounts of votes will be permitted.10. The censored subscriber or subscriber applying to rejoin the list will beofficially notified by the list owner of the results of vote.11. If a simple majority of votes call for expulsion, the censored subscriberwill be expelled within five working days, or sooner, if the list owners sochoose.12. The decision on an application by an expelled subscriber to rejoin the listwill be effective immediately when the votes are finalized, and a subscriptionmanager can then resubscribe the applicant to the list.13. A copy of the expulsion notice to expelled subscribers will be sent tothe list.------------------------------ End of GAMBIA-L RULES ------------------------whew!!.i'm outa here. have a great week everyone!Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 16:24:52 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960318152614.11727C-100000@namaste.cc.columbia.edu Hi fellas,I think Katim has come up with a smart idea. I however havethe following objections.Before my objections, I think we should have an officialtabulator. A person who would count votes, ask people to vote on anissue, and coordinate the "consensus". If we do not have such a person,we will be endlessly debating endless issues. I would suggest one ofthe new members . For example the person might ask us to vote on eachrule and then compile the accepted rules into the "cyberconsititution".Try and imagine the alternative: each rule being objected to by adifferent person! Choas, indecision.Now for my objections:1. Rule #8 " Membership to the list is open to all who apply."This would compel us to give membership to people who would bombard uswith commercial messages and chain letters targeting emigre mailinglists i.e. ("cheap calling plans, airtickets,etc). A lot of mailinglists have this problem. Prospective memebrs should send us a letterstating why they want to join and how we/they will benefit from theirmembership. Just like Oumar did.2. " . A subscriber can censor another subscriber or other >subscribers by sending mail to the list stating the objection, > andreferring to the offending posting (by date, and time, or > any othermeans to ascertain the identity of the offending > posting)." . Thishas a great potential as a tool against "unpopular" members. Why should**one** guy have the ability to censure another person ? I can just putcensure on all the people with whom I do not agree ! At the very leasta member should just be able to send to the tabulator a formal requeststating that he/she wants a motion to be put to the membership for avote. The passage of this motion would constitute a censure against amember. Of course the request would be accompanied with reasons as towhy the motion for censure. If a majority votes for the motion, themember would then be formally censured.I am also worried about the danger of *appearing* to moderatespeech. This would have an effect of stifling speech and creating atense and apprenhensive environment: things that we deplore daily rethe AFPRC . While it would be ideal for members to be conscious of thetone of their writings, we should not put any requirements on them.I before we move on to any other business, we should resolvethe rules and we should start by having a tabulator (Oumar is the onlyactive member who does not have a formal function: if it is not aburden, Oumar, I respectfully suggest that you shoulder this duty).The tabulator would coordinate this debate/voting and all subsequentlike events.Let's keep it rolling,-Abdou./*ps. Subscription managers:Can you please add Yaya Jallow to the list. I have asked himto send his intro. I hope he will send it tomorrow.His email address is : yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu */------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 14:34:03 -0800 (PST)From: Oumar Ndongo < ondongo@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Responses to the Senegambian DebateMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960318124151.16046A-100000@benfranklin.hnet.uci.edu Dear friends,Thank you for your positive remarks. Thank you also for yourcontributions with regard to the " AKU" issue.More than anything else isee your contributions as genuinely honest seeking to clarify a point icompletely misread. How much of these misrepresentations we make goes intoshaping our beliefs and conducts? More important, how many objectivearguments were there when our officials decided to pull back?Any way,thank you for clarifying this point to me.I find all the contributionsseriously gratifying.This being said, i'd like to make a point after the dichotomyRoddie saw in my appreciation of political issues and the dependence onFrance. I want also to address a point as regards Katim's latest posting.Roddie,I am glad to learn that you are a cousin., a Serrer.Youare right to say that i ground my views on popular culture just because iam convinced that the world in which people live , relax in and have funin has a lot to teach us about ourselves.Your are also right to see adichotomy between that strong nationalist movement in the 80s andproblems as the one you mentioned(monetary dependence on France).I thinkthat movement resulted in a general conference called in 1981 onEducation and Training.A diagnosis of our educational system was made anda cultural charter was also outlined for education to pursue goals inaccordance with our identified objectives among other things to replaceFrench with a national language. Which language to choose as a languagefor instruction is still an issue,15 years after.However, two languages ,as i personally see them ,underwent significant changes. One is French asafter it was no longer view as the language of the colonial master tobecome a language of world communication, devoid of its cultural biases,at least people no longer seemed to pay attention to that.The second isWolof.In our system, Wolof, Pulaar,Serrer, Soninke, Joola and Mandinkaare in equality, all national languages among 28 different languagesidentified in Senegal.If by decree ,the government says that Wolof is thenational language of Senegal,you will have immediately riots in thecountry.However Wolof is gaining ground substancially by being spoken by71% when only 30% claim to be members of the ethnic group.But what isinteresting is that Wolof is disappearing as an ethnic group to become anurban culture as opposed to the rural one.What i want to show is a sortof status quo we have come to even if forces are at work to make thingshappen this way or the other.Our dependence on France seems to come outof realism.CFA was a strong currency even if this rested on illusionswhich did not see that countries had no friends butinterests.Moreover,neighboring countries which tried were deluged withproblems(Mauritania, Mali, the Gambia, Guinea). Then i think there was noreal attempt to build a separate currency. Today, with devaluation thatmovement exists but to cover a larger area,West Africa, for example. Ithink in Senegal the idea that our countries are very small to be viableas markets or finance centers is pretty much shared by many analysts.Coming to Katim's rules,I agree with him, courtesy and moderatelanguage must be maintained as guiding principles.We are not discussingto serve private interests. We speak because we think that what we saycan serve our countries.We are also intellectuals interpreting ourcommunities and actions of people who had contributed to their progress orbackwardness .We have to be critical if we want to be different and bringin significant changes. Being critical does not mean doing withoutdecency and respect as Katim requires it.I may not understand Katim'smotivations,but i think if there were too many rules ,people would nolongersay what they want to say for fear of suspension.I Think we are alladults and can filter information we receive.We come to a consensus oncertain problems butit must also be open to those who could feel different.Those voices whichat times will sound different will constitute the spice of our list.Butthey don't have to compromise what the list is here for.If we succeed,bypersuasion,in making those who felt bitter differnt, we have achieved agreat deal.ThanksOumar\Senegal.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Mar 96 19:45:34 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded mail from Malanding JaitehMessage-ID: < 9603190145.AA07714@hope.soils.wisc.edu >From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Mon Mar 18 10:00:49 1996Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu by hope.soils.wisc.edu;id AA07233; 4.1/42; Mon, 18 Mar 96 10:00:48 CSTReceived: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists2.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.02/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24847;Mon, 18 Mar 96 07:56:27 -0800Message-Id: < 9603180339.312B84@ffrpc133.ffr.mtu.edu.mtu.edu Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 22:39:49 ESTReply-To: listproc@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: first-classFrom: listproc@u.washington.edu To: msjaiteh@oak.mtu.edu.mtu.edu Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu, Subject: Error Condition Re: RE: Rules of the game ...X-Listprocessor-Version: 7.2 -- ListProcessor by CRENStatus: R msjaiteh@oak.mtu.edu.mtu.edu : You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washington.edu. Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name------------------------------------------------------------------------------->From msjaiteh@oak.mtu.edu.mtu.edu Mon Mar 18 07:40:43 1996Return-Path: < msjaiteh@oak.mtu.edu.mtu.edu Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA19239;Mon, 18 Mar 96 07:40:41 -0800Received: from oak.mtu.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu(5.65+UW96.03/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22707;Mon, 18 Mar 96 07:40:40 -0800Received: from ffrpc133.ffr.mtu.edu.mtu.edu (ffrpc133.ffr [141.219.149.133])by oak.mtu.edu (8.6.13/MTU-R1.8) with SMTP id WAA00943for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 17 Mar 1996 22:39:51 -0500X-Authentication-Warning: oak.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc133.ffr claimed to be ffrpc133.ffr.mtu.edu.mtu.eduFrom: msjaiteh@oak.mtu.edu.mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Rules of the game ...Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Reply-To: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Date: Sun, 17 Mar 96 22:39:49 ESTMessage-Id: < 9603180339.312B84@ffrpc133.ffr.mtu.edu.mtu.edu X-Mailer: PC-NFS MailerKatim, thanks for the good work. I just hope that we do notget bogged down on regulating one another. Certainly, thelist needs to maintain credibility and non-partiship but ibelieve that individual members are the ones who should bereponsible for what they say. They should show restraint intheir criticisms of others. My fear is that by assuming aregulatory role the list is indirectorily taking upresponsibility for what people say.What if after a particular message passed (i would not sayapproved but could mean that) and a particular party orpolitical movement finds it offensive, would the list"stand-by" the subscription or would the subscriber remainthe responsible person?In my view regulations would only institutionalize thelist. I believe it should not be seen as a club. Its only astage. We could remind speakers what may be offensive to usand others who may not be present but we should not assumeregulatory role. That may give an impression of a clubwhich we are not.This is only a personal view but i would be glad to hearfrom others.malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Mar 96 21:13:15 CSTFrom: Katim S. Touray < touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Senegambia debate ...Message-ID: < 9603190313.AA08241@hope.soils.wisc.edu Hi folks,thanks for your ideas and suggestions regarding my proposals forsome rules for our list. i will, in the course, of the week puttogether a reply to try to address some of the issues raised. fornow though, i'd like to turn my attention to some issues Oumartouched on in is original posting on recent Senegambian relations.to recap, i'll be quoting from the posting, so pardon the lengthof the posting.first off, a number of people have written to elaborate and eventhrow new light on the role of Akus in the demise of the Senegambianconfederation. i won't dwell on that, since these contributors havedone as good a job on the issue as i ever could have hoped to.what i find lack though, is a perspective on the nationalist sentimentsof Gambians. irrespective of whether you are dealing with a Wollof,Jola, Serrer, or whatever, never forget that there is something calleda nationlistic sentiment in all of us. ofcourse, it's more deeply rootedin some than in others. for those who take it seriously, like i considermyself, my attitude to the Senegambian confederation has nothing to dowith my ethnicity. i'm Gambian, period. this means, that the dilution ofThe Gambia's sovereignity the, even under the pretext of sub-regional unity,of a people ethnically one, just won't fly.i'm a Saloum Saloum, with close ties to Senegal, like every Gambian i know.matter of fact, my Wollof background makes me sound Senegalese to a lot ofGambians, and my anglophone education, and residency amongst the BanjulWollofs makes me sound to all Senegalese Gambian. and my nationalism hasalways made me seeth at being quoted a price in CFA francs whenever i shoppedat the Trans-Gambia ferry crossing. the point i'm trying to make is thatif anyone was to use personal relationships, and historical ties as a reasonfor strengthening, or initiating a Senegambi, it's me.as i've mentioned time and time again on the this list, i absolutely have nodesire to follow the path of African unity. Cooperation yes, unity no.further, i think this idea of The Gambia, Senegal, or any other Africancountry being unviable just because they are too small just won't wash. thisposition plays directly into the hands of those who would like us to believethat our problems, and poverty has all to do with our being disadvantaged rightfrom the get-go, rather than the products of irresponsible government, andclear-thinking leadership.the next issue, i'd like to touch on is Oumar's criticism of educationalpolicy in The Gambia. he said:> If there are mistakes which i see in the Gambian approach to problems ,i> will put them in four areas which Gambians neglected in their nation> building process:> -No higher education institutions, a blunder.Development needs people to> think.> -lack of initiatives in the administration except in tourism and trade> which are sectors which wrecked the country and made it> extraverted.> -lack of armed forces:they are an important body in an organized> state.> -development of local languages.As working on American culture ,i see> today that West Africa is of no great interest to the Americans, they are> going to East or Southern Africa where languages are developed in> addition to their colonial patrimony.let's take these issues, briefly, one by one. while it is fair tocriticize the lack of higher educational institutions in The Gambia,we must also acknowledge the fact that most African countries that atIndependence had universities everybody could envy have done no betterthan The Gambia. look at Makere Univ. of Uganda, Sierra Leones' FourahBay College, and Senegal's former Cite Universite. All these instutions,and their products i may add, have essentially betrayed the aspirations ofthe people the were supposed to serve. the fact of the matter is that mostof these African universities have mostly produced a crop of unemployedgraduates, with impeccable command of French or English (take your pick),with an attitude, and tastes that have absolutely no relevance to the tasksof nation building.compare the African experience with that of the emerging South Asianeconomic tigers. one major difference in educational policy in theseregions is that while Africa embarked on prestigious white-elephantprojects, the Asians concentrated on building a solid foundation fortheir economic take-off: working on the work ethic, universal primaryeducation, the national languages (as in the case of Indonesia i believe),building an entrepreneural class, and finally, working on a bureacraticstructure geared to fire the economic engine, and keep it on the righttrack. i'm sure we all know a lot of Asians we speak and write betterEnglish, or French than. but the British won't buy their computer diskdrives from us, the Americans won't buy their boomboxes from us, neitherwould the French buy their cameras or cars from us. see, education aloneis not the answer. it's more like, what kind, and to what use was it put?the second issue Oumar raised was the lack of a vibrant administrativeinitiatives except in the tourism sector. in order not to dwell too muchon this, let me say that it derives from the poor-quality leadership we had.in other words, the reason we had no dynamic and proactive educationalpolicy militated against formulating economic policies that promotedenterprise and the entreneural spirit. when all is said and done, weneeded, and still need, a leadership that knows how the world works.with regards to the need for an army, i would say that we should have acost-benefit analysis of the issue. in other words, we should have anarmy whose cost is commensurate with the value what is being defended. thus,an army in a Gambia with a per capita income of $350 (US) would cost lessthan an army in a Gambia with a per capita income of $25,000 (close youreyes and imagine the latter). ofcourse, we can say no matter how poor weare, we should always spend a minimum percentage of our GNP on nationaldefense. call it the intercept, as it were, of the defense expenditurenational income curve. another way to look at it is as the minimum priceof our pride as a nation. the flip side is to impose a ceiling on theproportion of the national income we spend on defense. without a ceilingyou can imagine national defense going up infinitely, and indefinetly withthe GNP. while it might sound like i'm belaboring the issue, please rememberthat the very same debate continues to rage the world over. we might aswell start thinking about it now.the issue of defense spending takes on not only economic implications, butalso social and moral ones, in our generally dirt-poor economies. questionssuch as how many bags of rice, or fertilizer is an armored personnel carrier(that's going to be used to put down a people united, and pissed off) is aquestion often worth asking in Africa.finally, Oumar raised the issue of the development of local languages. thisis a very interesting one. i've always maintained that what we need is aclean sheet of paper, and a pencil. then we start listing item, by item,what we want in the mind and mentality of, say, a Gambian, or a Senegalese.after writing up our list, as you would before you go shopping, we would thenstart defining what needs to be done (by the education system, the mass media,parents, the cultural ambience, etc) to ensure that we raise offsprings whoare solidly rooted in their identity. as is immediately obvious, language, andit's nurturing is just one aspect of this battle.let me say at this point, that Senegal, with all her pride in the propagationof the idea of Negritude, culture, and tradition, is essentially now losingthe struggle to Hollywood, and MTV. what's happened to Senegalese popularculture, as well as The Gambia's in the last five to ten years is the almostcomplete trading-in of an afffininity for France, and things French (toa lesser extent, Britain for The Gambia), with a mentalite Americana that'sleft every warm-blooded creater in Senegal living for America. a friend toldme that just being from the US is 'meyeh-bu-njeh-ka' (the first dowry paymentin Senegal). so, there you have it.hey, i gotta go. obviously, i've muddied the waters, so i'll step backand let you guys have a go at the issues raised.have a great week everyone.bye,Katim------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 00:53:08 -0500From: Sireh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RecruitmentMessage-ID: < 960319005307_355540778@emout08.mail.aol.com Hi Lang:I can see you are a very busy cyber recruter. I am looking forward tohearing from Sankung who will probably be our first active member in Gambia.Peace!Sarjo------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 09:42:54 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Warrant for JawaraMessage-ID: < 01I2IO7BGZYA0003JG@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Return-path: <>Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 23:38:25 -0500 (EST)From: PMDF Mail Server < postmaster@pstcc.cc.tn.us Subject: Undeliverable mail: local delivery failureTo: AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII--Boundary (ID Ovj0Y4FtKo/gcvpgDHyVTQ)Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIThe message could not be delivered to:Addressee: in%ajannehReason:%MAIL-E-LOGLINK, error creating network link to node AJANNEH-SYSTEM-F-IVNODNAM, invalid node nameThe message could not be delivered to some or all recipients.--Boundary (ID Ovj0Y4FtKo/gcvpgDHyVTQ)MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US by PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US(PMDF V5.0-4 #11457) id < 01I2I33G7FVK00018S@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US > for in%ajanneh@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US; Mon, 18 Mar 1996 23:38:16 -0500 (EST)Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 23:38:16 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Subject: 96C18087.htmlTo: in%ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Message-id: < 01I2I33G7IOY00018S@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Organization: Pellissippi State Technical Community CollegeMIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/htmlContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press Review18 MAR 96 - GAMBIA-JUDICIARYCOURT ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR FORMER GAMBIAN PRESIDENTBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - The Banjul magistrate's court in The Gambiahas issued arrest warrants for ousted President Dawda Jawara andbusiness associate Jamil Sayeed Mohammed, the country's news agencyreported Monday.It said both men are charged with stealing public funds and Jawara,additionally, with abuse of office.The charge is that between 1984 and 1986 Jawara -- leader in this tinyWest African State for 29 years until his overthrow July 22 1994 --gave directives, contrary to the advice of the attorney general, thatthe Gambia government enter into a contract with Cevil Trading Inc.,to lift and sell crude oil given to Gambia the government by Nigeria.Through its Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigeria made17.39 million barrels of crude available to Gambia. The oil was to besold at spot market prices for balance of payment support.Cevil Trading and Gambia agreed that each would keep 50 percent of thesales. A commission of enquiry into the deal, ordered by the militarygovernment in Banjul, reported that Cevil lifted 9.6 million barrelsand sold it for 2.9 million dollars. It paid to the Gambia government,1.48 million dollarsBut Cevil's records, obtained by the commission, show that in asimilar deal with the government of Sierra Leone Cevil lifted fourmillion barrels of oil and paid Freetown 10.6 million dollars,representing 50 percent of its sale.With this discovery, the military government in Banjul feels thatCevil shortchanged the Gambia.Gambia should have earned some some 41.14 million dollars for the saleof 17.39 million barrels of crude. The charge said that Jawaraapproved the deal for personal gain and that his action caused thegovernment to lose this money.The charges were brought recently before presiding magistrateChristopher Onyia by the director of public prosecutions, JusticeAkamba.Jawara is exiled in Britain after fleeing the coup and Mohammed, aSierra Leonean, lives outside the Gambia.Akamba said that both men had been served with the charges and summonsby telefacimile and registered mail but had failed to appear.Therefore, Akamba said he was applying for a bench warrant which is anorder by the magistrate for the accused to appear and stand trial.Police are now empowered to arrest both men on sight and bring thembefore the Banjul magistrates' court. Meanwhile, the case wasadjourned for an indefinate period._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Online The NandO Times--Boundary (ID Ovj0Y4FtKo/gcvpgDHyVTQ)--------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 07:08:45 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Senegambia debate ...Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960319065822.8749A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Your strong nationalistic tendency seems to be driven by pure nostalgiawith zero underpining rationale. I'm sure there must be some good inyour attachment to an entity that owes its existence to the signature ofa British coloniser (no doubt well schooled in Harrow and Oxford as to howbest to deal with the African heathens) and to the effectiveness ofBritish gun boats than to any aspect of theregion's economic and social history. I can imagine British andFrench town planners and geographers debating where exactly the boundaryline between Senegal and Gambia should be: to reflect their not ourinterests. And to think that such arbitrary decisions taken on ourbehalf: political imperialsim at its most glaring; should now determineour loyalties, our affiliations, our history ...Like I said, there must be some good, I justcant figure out what that "good" is.Even as I write, I can imagine the falklanders and the Hong Kongersasserting how different they are from their respectibe regions becausethey were lucky enough to host representatives of the British empire fora few years.Go Katim.------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 09:51:04 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rules of the game ...Message-ID: < 01I2IOI7FEJM0003JG@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Hello everyone!I assume most of us share Katim's concerns about flames and the inappropriateuse of language on the list. His proposed rules are also quite thoughtful.However, I do not see any need for elaborate rules to govern discourse onthe list. Let there be a common understanding and the expectation thatadults will behave as adults. We also have to be willing to tolerateideas and comments that we do not necessarily share. Enforcing the rulescould be very cumbersome and divisive.Finally, I believe the rules may have a chilling effect on debate therebydemeaning the value of participation.PEACE!AmadouPS: Yaya Jallow added as requested by Abdou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 96 12:15:25 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .Message-ID: < 9603191815.AA25217@mx5.u.washington.edu Katim:Where one adopts measures that defend, reward, and evenexalt murders at the expense of their victims, he ceases to bea devil's advocate and becomes a devil's instrument.There is such a thing as tyranny of the majority and I am inthe unenviable position of alerting this group that we teeterof its brink. No one has a monopoly on morality. I requireno greater standard of decency and civility of anyone than isconstitutionally permissible. Grant you there is no Gambia-l Constitution to speak of but no universal standard ofconduct forbids my choice of words here, to wit , callingTombong an *******. I do not retreat from my position; heremains to me an *******, an opportunist, and (here's a newone) a jerk. This is view.My vocabulary is no more limited than yours. For everyharsh word, I am quite capable of a more gentle substitute.But my words are my choice, not yours.We now consider "censorship" to require "caution andrespect" of subscribers. The so-called proposed rules run sofoul and obscene to reasonable thought that I am inclinedto dismiss them without further comment. Let it suffice tosay I think they are dangerous rubbish, and somewhat patronizing.If my words offend you, I believe your computer is equipedwith a "delete" key. Erase my postings, on arrival. That is yourchoice.Morro.------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 11:28:04 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RecruitmentMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960319111404.27512A-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Concerning our members based in The Gambia, we have never heard from anyof them in which I believe everybody is looking forward to.I have seen documentation in the UW libraries thelist of countries with internet access and the year the service wasacquired. The Gambia was listed as having access in 1995. I am beginningto wonder whether we indeed have the access or might be attributed to thereluctance of our members from there to be involved in the discussion inthis forum ? The list of countries included many African countries. Iknow for a fact that Sierra Leone, Senegal and South Africa have emailaccess because I have seen and received messages from those countries.Off course, I am not saying that the rest of the continent does not havethe access.So, if The Gambia based members have seen this message, pleasewrite to the list. We will love to hear from you.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Tue, 19 Mar 1996 Sireh@aol.com wrote:> Hi Lang:> I can see you are a very busy cyber recruter. I am looking forward to> hearing from Sankung who will probably be our first active member in Gambia.> Peace!> Sarjo------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 11:34:08 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960319113322.27512C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Folks, let's cool it down please.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 96 14:34:55 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WELCOME . . .Message-ID: < 9603192035.AA07053@mx4.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:I have been somewhat tied-up. But let me extend my welcome to all newmembers, especially those in The Gambia. Welcome to Thunderdome . . .Morro.NOTE:Substitute "murders" in the first paragaph of my last posting with"murderers".------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 17:51:35 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WELCOME . . .Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960319173524.10530A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Hullo Fellas,I just I got on the Gambia mailing list yesterday (March 18), andI can't tell you how delighted I am.For starters my name is Yaya Jallow, I am from Basse but I havelived most of my teenage life in Banjul and Serrehkunda. I came to the socalled land of opportunity in spring '95. I was living in Canada for thelast couple of years. I am pursueing an MBA in international marketinghere in North Texas. It gives me a pleasure to get to comunicate with all ofyou Gambian brothers and sisters and I hope this medium will provide allof us the opportunity to discuss issues of great importance to us.Take care guys. ON JARAMA!Yaya------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 17:21:06 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WELCOME . . .Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960319171648.20620B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu I want to take this opportunity to also welcome Yaya Jallow to Gambia-l.I have a question for Yaya. Were you the same Yaya Jallow from Basse whoattended St Augustine's High School in the mid 60's to early 70's. I usedto know a Yaya Jallow who fit that description and I believed used tolive at Dobson or Blanc Street. I attended St Augustine's about that sametime.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Mar 1996 22:04:43 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: west_gambia_80039894999.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I2JE4SS3K2000G2I@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US The Africa Church Information Service, Post Office Box 14205, Nairobi,Kenya.Tel: (254-2) 442215. Fax: (254-2) 445847.------------------------------------------------GAMBIAJunta Leader Announces Elections For JuneAll Africa Press Service - January 5, 1996Banjul - Gambian junta leader Captain Yahya Jameh has announced thatpresidential and general elections will be held next June to restorenormal constitutional democracy in this West African country.In his New Year's message broadcast on the night of December 31, Jamehsaid that the voting will be preceded by local council polls in Mayand that the Commonwealth would back Gambia in the electoral process.The three elections will be supervised by an independent commissionrecently set up by the military regime, which plans to return tobarracks after 23 months in power, Jameh said.The military ousted civilian president Sr. Dawda Jawara in a coup inJuly 1994, prompting international donors, led by former colonialpower Britain, to condemn the coup and suspend financial assistance.Jameh presented an optimistic account of the achievements of hisregime, speaking of progress in education, transport, energyproduction and television.He said that tourists were flocking back after the "disaster of 1994".This year, Gambia expects to host some 70,000 tourists, as in 1992 and1993.The Head of State also declared that Nigerian and Cuban doctors wouldtake over from Chinese medical workers, who withdrew their cooperationafter Gambia recognised Taiwan in July last year. Beijing considersTaiwan to be part of China.The presidential announcement came only three days after Captain SanaBabally, former vice-president of the tiny West African state ofGambia was jailed for nine years by a court martial here, after beingaccused of having plotted against President Jameh.Sabally was said to have headed two attempted coups -- the first inNovember 1994 and the second in January 1995.Jameh, who is chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council,seized power in a bloodless coup on July 22, 1994 after toppling DawdaJawara, who is in exile in Britain.Sabally, the vice-chairman of the Council, was accused of havingparticipated in the January 1995 plot involving a Captain SadibuHydara, former Interior Minister who has since died in prison.Meanwhile, the military government is claiming more than US dollars 11million from Jawara for alleged fraud in an oil deal.In a statement published here on January 3, Jameh's government said itaccepted the findings of a commission of inquiry into the deal set upin October 1994 under a Nigerian judge.The inquiry dealt with financial transactions linked to the supply of17.3 million barrels of oil supplied by Nigeria as aid to Gambiabetween 1984 and 1988.Jawara, former Planning Minister Momodou Manneh, and a businessman ofLebanese origin, Jamil Said Mohamed, are accused of conspiring toresell the oil and pocket the proceeds.The oil should have brought in US dollars 42 million to Gambia'streasury, but only 2.6 million was actually paid in, a reliable sourcesaid.The statement said the government was demanding that Saidi Mohamed, aSierra Leonean national, pay more than US dollars48 million toNigerian national oil company.Former Sierra Leonean vice-president Abdulai Conteh, who was said tohave facilitated the deal, was arrested last October and expelled fromGambia, where he had lived for several years.Copyright 1996 All Africa Press Service. Copyright 1996 Africa NewsService. Distributed via Africa News Online. All rights reserved. Maynot be redistributed, posted to any other location, published or usedfor broadcast without prior written authorization from Africa NewsService.------------------------------------------------WEST | NEWS CENTRAL------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 13:03:15 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96C20023.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I2K9HUYVTU000IM6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Panafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press Review20 MAR 96 - SCIENCE & HEALTH BULLETIN: GAMBIA-BLEACHINGGAMBIA'S BAN ON SKIN-BLEACHING GETS BOOSTBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - World Health Organization (WHO) RegionalDirector for Africa Dr Ebrahim Samba has endorsed the ban imposed bythe Gambian military government on skin-bleaching. Addressing a newsconference in Banjul on March 16, Samba, who is Gambian and onceserved as his country's medical director, described the decision as "avery good move." Capt. Yahya Jammeh's Armed Forces Provisional RulingCouncil has effective January 1996 banned skin-bleaching, which wasgaining increased popularity among women in this tiny West Africanstate with a population of about one million people.Samba said that he had, in his capacity as director of medicalservices, spoken out against the practice and had seen people sufferand die as a result of skin bleaching. According to the Gambia NewsAgency (GAMNA), the regional director described the government'saction as not so much an act of banning but a step towards the"protection of our sisters, mothers and wives" from harm. Skinbleaching "is a very dangerous practice", Samba said at a newsconference held at the WHO office in Banjul. The WHO Regional Directorwas in Banjul to review preparations for a forthcoming roundtablebetween Gambian health authorities and donors to be held in August.Four WHO consultants have been in Banjul since the beginning of Marchworking with Gambian officials on the proposed donors' conference.Samba arrived in the Gambian capital from Dakar, Senegal, where heinsisted, during another news conference, on the need for Africancountries to effectively fund their own health requirements instead ofwaiting for donors._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Online The NandO Times------------------------------Date: 20 Mar 96 10:23:53 PSTFrom: SHAFTR@ucipm.ucdavis.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .Message-ID: < 9603201822.AA07237@mx5.u.washington.edu Morro,I admire your tenacity but we definitely don't needto prolong this issue of the inappropriate characterizationof this fella called Tombong. Chill out bro.!For those of us concerned about spying (the issue ofChristopher comes to mind), we should be more worried aboutthe silke silence of the Banjul subcribers like Nyada. Thefact they [D/he has not even introduced himself needs to beinvestigated. It would seem to me that if there is any treat,it is likely to come from that end [D. Easy now!------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 15:08:20 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WELCOME . . .Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960320150108.10985A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu A.Loum,This is in response to your question. The Yaya you are askingabout is a cousin of mine. He is now living in Sweden.Bye and thanks for the welcome.Yaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 15:59:57 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: west_gambia_80039894999.htmlMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.91l.960320152639.24815B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Amadou, thanks for forwarding the information on the timetable of theelections. The mystery has still not been solved. Will Yaya Jammeh run orstand in the elections for the Presidency ? In the videotaped interviewwith two Senegalese journalist last year, he was very evasive when thatquestion was posed. He insisted that will only happen if the people wanthim to contest but did not specify the exact nature of how the peoples'desire would be relayed to him inorder to make a decision. So, I waswondering whether that would have to be done " a la Jawara 1992 style".If you remember, prior to that general election, Jawara made anannouncement to not seek reelection for the Presidency. According toreports, that was followed by a massive public outcry fromelders and staunch supporters like Kelepha Samba and Karma Badjie,kneeling down, crying and begging him reverse his decision. Thisultimately led him to a change of heart, resulting in his candidacy forreelection. So, I am wondering whether it will take such a facadefor Yaya Jammeh to declare his true intentions.My instincts tell me that he really wants to contest theelections but does not want to admit it. Does anybody have any thoughtson that ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Mar 1996 20:20:17 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: best.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I2KOROCS1U000179@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US ------------------------------------------------"The Press is Critical To Democracy"KENNETH BEST -- DEPORTED EDITORInterview with Africa News Service -- November 1994Kenneth Best's career is a testament to the problems and progress ofpress freedom in Africa. A former head of the Nairobi-based AllAfrican Press Service, which is affiliated with the All AfricanConference of Churches, Best operated Liberia's most respectednewspaper, defying government attacks, until he was forced out ofbusiness by the destruction of his office and printing press in themid-1980s. When civil war made re-opening the paper impossible, hemoved to the Gambia, where he set up that country's first daily, untilhe was deported by the military regime in Banjul in October 1994.ANS: Tell us about your life in the past month, what you've beenthrough.KB: We've had quite a difficult experience or series of difficultexperiences, beginning first with a visit I received one Mondaymorning from the immigration director, summoning me to his office forsome questioning.That morning, on the front page, two MPs were challenging the militaryleader, Mr. Jammeh, on a particular issue. We had an editorial where,as usual, we were pressing for the military to come up with a credibletimetable to democratic civilian rule. And on the back page, we had astory of a German diplomat visiting in Dakar who had said in aninterview with our reporter that the military should defend, not rule.That was the particular thing that seemed to have angered the militaryestablishment in the country.They kept me there for a whole day asking all kinds of questions. Ihad to write a statement and then I was taken to the ImmigrationOffice where I also had to write a statement. And finally theyreleased me at 5:30 in the evening.I was accompanied back to my home by an Immigration agent as well as aLabor Officer. The mission was to find out all the foreigners I hadworking for me and what was their status.That was followed by Immigration and Labor as well as Social Securityand Customs people checking into all of my books. They were surprisedto find that we had just done our audit and the audit had beenconducted by a reputable accountant, Panel K. Foster, an internationalauditing firm that anyone who wants to cheat doesn't go to. And mostof our records were in order.We had a few refugees working with us from Liberia and also fromNigeria and Sierra Leone. Some of these were professional people. Someof them were just casual workers but we thought we were making acontribution to society by employing these refugees. They are notallowed to work under immigration law, they told me, but they nevershowed us the law.Following that, the reporter who had written the story about theGerman diplomat was picked up by plain clothes men who did notproperly identify themselves. He spent a whole day at the policestation. They wanted him to name a police informer who had given himthe story, and of course he refused to do it. After about 6:00 or 7:00they released him.The following Friday, we published a story, saying constructioncompanies were laying off hundreds of people because there was nowork, reflecting the malaise which had begun to set in following thecoup. Apparently, the government didn't like that, so I was summonedand they took me far into the countryside, to an unknown destination,near the Senegalese border.After two days. an official told me that they had instructions to takeme back to my residence. The man told me, "Mr. Best, from now on youhave to be very careful what you publish in your newspaper." But hedidn't explain. It turned out that they had already signed mydeportation order, but they rescinded it because of intense politicaland diplomatic pressure.Two weeks later, on a Sunday morning, I found the same Immigrationjeep at my gate. The Immigration man, with a sheepish look on hisface, said to me, " I came to take you with me, I want you to go withme back to your office to find out whether you have any foreignersthere. "I said, "There are no foreigners there. The office doesn'topen until 10:00," but he said he wanted to make sure.When we got in the jeep, he took me to the airport and turned me overto another officer. Fortunately for me, my sister-in-law, who worksfor the UN Developmental Program, had a UN jeep to take her and mywife with her to the airport, and the two of them were sitting in thecar inside the airport area waiting to see what would happen to me.I spied the jeep, waved to them and they threw kisses back. I had ononly my T- shirt. But my wife, who knew what going to happen to me,brought my jacket with her. As we passed the jeep, she called out tothe senior officer who was in front and said, "Could I please beallowed to give him his jacket?" and he said, "Is there any money init?" He checked for money and there was no money in it. He took thejacket and handed it to me.ANS: And what transpired when you got to Monrovia?KB: I was surprised. The deputy foreign minister was there to greet mewith a whole contingent of the press as well as a group of familymembers and friends. It was a rousing reception. The following morningpeople welcomed me on the streets and said, "We're glad you're backand now we think we can have "The Observer" again." The void "TheObserver" left when we were forced to stop publishing on the 2nd July1990 has never been filled, they told me.ANS: What has happened with "The Observer" in Gambia?KB: The chaps we left behind are courageous and determined to keep thepaper going. The paper comes out everyday and it's forthright.ANS: I've heard that people weren't very encouraging when you went toGambia to start the paper.KB: When I got there they told us that Gambians were not ready forthis. They said the country was 80% illiterate, so who'd read thepaper, that 10-to-20 people read [each copy] in The Gambia, so whowould buy it, and that the government talks about commitment to pressfreedom but they don't mean it. I said to them, "Any freedom that youhave and don't use, you never know if you really have it or not. Youhave to test it."ANS: We've seen the growth of an independent press all over Africa.KB: Yes, it is a growing phenomenon, thanks to the developingawareness of the African public to public issues and to the growth ofthe democracy movements. I think that what has been happening insouthern Africa, particularly South Africa, in the past three yearshas made a tremendous impact, and the collapse of communism and theemergence of one superpower also encouraged the democratic movementsthroughout the continent.People are always interested in expressing themselves. In The Gambia,people were not used to it. But "The Observer" changed all that.Suddenly everything was being discussed in the papers. That won usmany friends, but also powerful enemies. You have to be sociallyresponsible. If something would hurt the society by publishing it morethan it would help it, you have to take a second look at it. In thatcontext, we tried to put into the paper those things that wouldelevate the society and not things that will bring it down.The press is a critical vehicle in the quest of greater democracy andhuman rights. Without it, tyrants have a field day. I think it'ssignificant that you people have as your first amendment of yourconstitution the guarantee of freedom of the press. That is the savinggrace of your democracy.ANS: After what you've been through, why do you persist? Why are youeven thinking of re-starting your paper in Liberia?KB: I come from a journalism family. My uncle, who went to jail two orthree times, started writing in his 20s, and until he died in 1986, hewas still struggling to save Liberia. Our continent is in a grievousand pervasive crisis. Many people, including many Africans, have givenup on Africa. But we are aware that other parts of the world wentthrough crises, tragedy and destruction. Europe. Your own country. Youhad a civil war, but that wasn't the end of the world, thank God. I'man eternal optimist.------------------------------------------------JOURNALIST DEPORTED FROM THE GAMBIAA Compilation of News Stories from The Daily Observer (Banjul) --October 1994In October 1994 Kenneth Y. Best, the founder and managing director ofthe "Observer" newspaper in Banjul, The Gambia was deported toMonrovia, Liberia, by the Gambian Immigration authorities. RadioGambia, quoting a press release from the Immigration Department, saidBest was deported, among other things, because of some taxes he or hiscompany owed the Government. The radio announcement also claimed thatBest's company had been reported for employing foreigners who do noteither have residential or work permits or both. And as a result ofthis, Best was deported as "an undesirable alien".Two months earlier, Best had been summoned by the Minister of Interiorto explain his comments in an article carried in the US-based"Independent" newspaper. Best was quoted as having said, among otherthings, that the military in Africa do not have a track record offulfilling their promises. "They make grandiose promises when theycome to power but nothing is achieved," the "Independent" quoted Best.The controversial "they", Best insisted, did not refer to the ArmedForces Provisional Ruling Council.Best said the American journalist who came to interview him hadtouched on a lot of issues. "In as much as I made some negativecomments about the nature of the military in Africa, I also said somepositive things about the AFPRC, but unfortunately the journalist didnot use them," Best explained. But, Mr. Best added, that it was nosurprise to him because he should have known better since Westernjournalists, in most cases, only look for the negative things; theyare not normally interested in the positive side.The Observer office and staff were subjected to a rash of summons,arrests, detentions, visitations by Customs Officials, Immigration,Social Security and Labour officers. They also received many callsfrom the authorities expressing reservations about certain storiescarried in the newspaper and placement of stories involving AFPRC ,Best was arrested in the early morning by Immigration officers at thegate of his residence and was driven directly to the BanjulInternational Airport where he was made to board an ADC carrier boundfor Monrovia.Best arrived safely in Monrovia where he was shocked by the "largeturn-out" that came to welcome him at the airport. As courageous asever, Mr. Best, fondly called Bishop by the Observer staff, because ofversatility in theology, sent a message to the newspaper staff thatthe paper was no longer his property, but instead it belongs to thepeople Best came to The Gambia in 1990 and started the paper, thefirst ever daily newspaper in The Gambia, in 1992. He holds a B.A.degree in English and Political Science and a Master's degree injournalism from Columbia University in the USA. He has spent over 30years in journalism and was at one time Deputy Minister of Informationin Liberia, his native country.Copyright 1995. All rights reserved. May not be redistributed, postedto any other location, published or used for broadcast without writtenauthorization.AFRICA NEWS | Arts, Culture & Entertainment | Interviews &Profiles------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 03:36:16 -0800 (PST)From: "Roddie L. Cole" < rcole@ced.berkeley.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SLIPPERY SLOPE. . .Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.90.960321032233.9131A-100000@chabot.ced.berkeley.edu Morro's last contribution seemed to equate Katim's call for use ofappropriate diction (however that is defined) with tolerance forthe military regime. Surely that is unfair. The guy (Katim) was notarguing that we should not call "murder, treason, mayhem, and whatnot"as we see it. However, asserting that the regime may have partaken ofmurder is a hypothesis that may be proven (or disproved) through thelegal process. Applying the "A" word, we will agree,is speculation/description that can neither beobjectively established nor definitively refuted. It is purely emotional.Let us resort to insults only when logical thought fails.Roddie.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Mar 96 09:19:16 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CENSORSHIP . . . DANGEROUS SMessage-ID: < 9603211525.AA22589@mx3.u.washington.edu Roddie:Sure Roddie, my characterizations of the AFPRC are emotional. But they arealso "opinion". As such they ought to be protected in any forum ofcivilized discourse. More experienced "free" societies, protect vehement,caustic and unusually sharp attacks on public officials.My observation is that Roddie, Africa/Gambia is so diverse, that free speechought to be the quintessence of our freedoms. Everybody must be permittedto pitch-in their two cents. You see, when peaceful expression is curtailed,violent expression is inevitable.We have all characterized the AFPRC one way or the other. Few of ourcharacterizations are legally proven facts, including the charge thatthe July 1994 coup is a violation of The Gambian constitution. It isYOUR view (& I agree) that it is a violation of the Gambian Constitution.Let's get off this track. If we succeed in censoring people in the mannerproposed here, why, I am certain we will fall one by one.The purpose of free speech is to convince. If my characterizations of personsor events are particularly faulty, it hurts me more because it diminishes mein the eyes of my colleagues. But the right to hurt myself ought to remainmine. . . Pardon me for the lesson in free speech . . .necessary.Morro.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 10:23:00 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96C21038.htmlMessage-ID: < 01I2LI7HUIAA0006JE@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Panafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press Review21 MAR 96 - COTE D'IVOIRE-MARRIAGEPEASANT DEMANDS TO MARRY TWO SISTERSBOUAFLE, Cote D'Ivoire (PANA) - A peasant in the central Ivorianvillage of Pangban has demanded that the judiciary allow him to marrytwo sisters of a man suspected of killing five of his children.Francois N'Dry NGuessan, 51, lodged a complaint against his employeeKoffi Kokoza, a farm worker, for killing his children "throughwitchcraft" last year.In the dock, N'Dry Nguessan, a father of six, demanded that, incompensation, the court grant him the right to marry two of thedefendant's sisters so as "to procreate and replace his fivechildren", who recently died of an unspecified illness.In its ruling, the Bouafle court condemned Koffi Kokoza, who pleadedguilty to the charges, to five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 cfa(about USD 200).In his village and the neighbouring localities, the defendant, agedover fifty, is known to possess a "magic belt" with the power ofcausing death after a few days of illness.Kokoza wears the belt round his waist, according to residents inPangba, Kouamekro and Sokrogbo.Kokoza became suspect after healing and saving his employer's sixthchild. He was accused by a local witchdoctor contacted by the bereavedfamily.Denounced as responsible for N'Dry Nguessa's misfortune, he fled forhis native village of Kouamekro. But he was later arrested.After each murder, the sorcerer went back to Abidjan where his masterand supplier of the lethal talisman lives to "wash his belt" in aspecific ritual, according to residents of Pangba and neighbouringareas._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Online The NandO Times------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 13:02:55 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Omar NjieMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.92a.960321125556.18045A-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Tony:I agree with you. If Jammeh does not want to contest for the presidentalelections, thenwhy is he going around campaigning? He tells people that he has nointentionin runningbut yet what he says and does never support his commitment to returning tobarracks or tothe farm.I'm happy that skin bleaching is banned in the Gambia. Just as Dr. Sambastated, oursisters, wives, and mothers are hooked up with that unfortunate fad. Ialways was bad for health reasons although I was unable to back up myclaim.Omar.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 17:20:10 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Run or not to runMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.960321171207.15405A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Some of you raised the issue of Jammeh contentesting for the comingpresidential election. Wouldn't the revised constitution set an agerequirement like Sirraleone? If so I would think that Mr. Jammeh may notpass the age limit. This is simply a guess on my part.But notwithstanding, if Jammek decides to go back to barracks, I hopewe do not see a Rawlings phenomena occuring. Just a thought.Yay------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Mar 96 17:45:04 CSTFrom: < JDG.L.LANGE.LWCLK@CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: SKIN BLEACHING . . .Message-ID: < 9603212344.AA24277@mx3.u.washington.edu Gambia-l:First, I think measures of illegitimate governments are illegitimate.(As it goes, fruits of a poisonous tree are poisonous . . .). Butultimately, I do not believe it is such a great idea to "ban" skinbleaching for two other reasons. (1) I think it is a matter of personalchoice, and (2) there is great potential for abuse.A legitimate government may regulate some personal behavior forhealth and safety reasons. I suppose one could argue that skinbleaching is of particular health and safety risks. But I tend to thinkthat bleaching is a symptom of a much deeper problem . . . theAfrican's apparently lack of pride in himself including his skincolor. Pride cannot be legislated. It would seem to me that thebest way for the state to command pride in ourselves is to plota course of action that makes the African the envy not the pity ofthe world--how about a United States of Africa with attendanteconomic prosperity and political stability? Bleaching breeds nocrime; ultimately, it comes down to a person deciding he does notlike the color of his skin. I suppose that ticks off a lot of Blackpeople. May be rightly so--I mean I am a little hurt by the fact thatsomeone hates the color I share so much that he is willing tochemically rub it off--but I don't believe the appropriate remedy isto ban an act that is essentially of no danger to anyone else. Ifskin bleaching is banned, should forms ofplastic surgery--like nose jobs, or other surgical/medicalprocedures designed to effect cosmetic results be also banned?The most government should do (if anything) is to ban particularlyunsafe or unhealthy PROCEDURE(S) used to achieve desired skincolor changes, not the skin bleaching itself. Skin color change canbe achieved in many ways. It is done here in the United Stateswithout the same drastic/horrible results we see back home--e.g.Michael Jackson. (I am NOT saying that Michael Jackson looksgood; I am saying he achieved his color change without ripping hisraw skin off, though his motivation (hate of himself in my view)remains the same as the poor African's.Now consider this, a wealthy person bleaches his skin in a mannerakin to Michael Jackson's. A poor person also bleaches but suffershorrible disfigurement. First, it would be easier to determine thatthe poor person bleached and/or that the results are morerepugnant. In the wealthy persons case, detection is harder and theresults may seem less repugnant. Thus I would not exactlyconclude that we are treating rich and poor alike here.Also, imagine how this law will be enforced. Do we now monitor shadesof color to guarantee that no person is bleaching? Imagine howeasily people can be hauled into court and dragged throughexpensive legal battles. Even if these people are found not guilty,image the invasion of privacy this sort of charge will engender.THIS IS NOT TO SAY THAT I THINK SKIN BLEACHING ISA GOOD THING. I JUST WILL NOT PRY UNDER PEOPLESCLOTHES TO STOP IT.morro.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Mar 1996 09:30:01 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION_WRAP.Message-ID: < 01I2MUN5C2UQ000GXG@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US DATE=3/21/96TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-194680TITLE=CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION WRAP (S)BYLINE=PAULA WOLFSONDATELINE=CONGRESSCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE U-S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAS PASSED A BILL THATINCLUDES STRONG MEASURES TO CURB ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. THE VOTEWAS 333 TO 87. BUT AS V-O-A'S PAULA WOLFSON REPORTS, MEMBERSREJECTED AN EFFORT TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF LEGAL IMMIGRANTS.TEXT: THE BILL INCLUDES MORE MONEY TO HIRE THOUSANDS OF NEWBORDER GUARDS ...AND STRONGER PENALTIES FOR DOCUMENT FRAUD ANDIMMIGRANT SMUGGLING.BUT CHANGES IN THE LEGAL IMMIGRATION SYSTEM WERE REJECTED.MEMBERS VOTED DOWN A PROVISION TO CUT THE NUMBER OF LEGALIMMIGRANTS ...AND THEY THREW OUT LANGUAGE THAT WOULD SET NEWPRIORITIES FOR IMMIGRANT VISAS.A MAJORITY SHARED THE VIEWS OF DEMOCRAT RICHARD NEAL OFMASSACHUSETTS./// NEAL ACT ///OUR GOAL HERE SHOULD BE TO SEPARATE LEGAL FROM ILLEGALIMMIGRATION. LEGAL IMMIGRATION SERVES THIS NATION VERYWELL./// END ACT ///THE ACTION TAKEN BY THE HOUSE MAY PREVENT A PRESIDENTIAL VETO.PRESIDENT CLINTON ENDORSED THE PARTS OF THE BILL DEALING WITHILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. BUT HE SAID THE CUTS IN LEGAL IMMIGRATIONWERE TOO HARSH. (SIGNED)NEB/PW/GKT/LWM21-Mar-96 8:21 PM EST (0121 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Mar 1996 15:14:18 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: error messagesMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.91.960322150511.27585D-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Hi folks,This is actually more for the subcription managers. We aregetting error messages for Gabriel Ndow and Omar Njie. For Omar, hissystem adds the server as part of the address. So each time he logs in,bingo, he has a new address. You fellows can either include all theservers at NLU or ask him to abstain from using more than a set amount ofaddresses. If you want to add all his addresses, just add the socratesand bacchus servers in addition to the previous ones. He would now havefour addresses. His university has more servers so aI will tell youwhich ones to add. So for now add: onjie@bacchus.nlu.edu and onjie@socrates.nlu.edu For Gabriel, his server is totally down today. That may have todo with the error messages.Bye for now,-ABdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(718)904-0215.MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Mar 1996 13:19:36 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: error messagesMessage-ID: < 01I2OGY57TFO000N81@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Omar's addresses added as per Abdou's instructions!Amadou------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 8************************ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

