GAMBIA-L Digest 1
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: INTRODUCTIONS
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
2) Re: INTRODUCTIONS
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
3) List Setup and stuff ..
by Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
4) Re: INTRODUCTIONS
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sat, 03 Feb 1996 20:39:47 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS
Message-ID: <01I0SG0X9E8Y8WVZEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
No problem!
>From another SAHS graduate (1979)!
Amadou.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 03 Feb 1996 20:41:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS
Message-ID: <01I0SG3H3RYG8WVZEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
Why restrict membership to Gambians? I see no genuine reason!
Enlighten me please!
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 3 Feb 96 20:32:42 CST
From: Katim S. Touray <touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: List Setup and stuff ..
Message-ID: <9602040232.AA27642@hope.soils.wisc.edu>
Hi folks,
i'm writing in a hurry, 'cos i'm supposed to be joining some other Gambians and friends for a
get-together. so i'll be brief, until tomorrow.
first, i've been working on the configuration of the list, and the results are as follows:
Configuration of ListProcessor list gambia-l@u.washington.edu
VISIBLE-LIST
OWNER-SUBSCRIPTIONS
SUBSCRIPTION-MANAGERS gambia-l@u.washington.ed ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us sarian.loum@eng.sun.com
SEND-BY-SUBSCRIBERS
STATISTICS-TO-SUBSCRIBERS
REVIEW-BY-SUBSCRIBERS
ARCHIVES-TO-SUBSCRIBERS
ARCHIVE "" digests
UNCOMPRESSED-ARCHIVES
UNMODERATED
DELIVERY-ERRORS-TO at137@columbia.edu binta@iuj.ac.jp binata@iuj.ac.jp
DIGEST weekly Sunday 0 0
MESSAGE-LIMIT 250
COMMENT GAMBIA-L\: The Gambia and Related Issuess Mailing List
DEFAULT ADDRESS FIXED (system default) MAIL ACK PASSWORD .* (system default) CONCEAL NO PREFERENCE CCUNSUBSCRIBE CCERRORS CCREVIEW
NO-AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS
DONT-FORWARD-REJECTS
REPLY-TO-LIST
KEEP-RESENT-LINES
NO-REFLECTOR
PUBLISHED-LIST
SET-DISABLE conceal yes
OWNERS tloum@u.washington.edu touray@hope.soils.wisc.edu touray@calshp.cals.wisc.edu
OWNER-CONTROLLED
Please note a couple of things:
1. Subscription Managers: Amadou Janneh and Sarian Loum
2. Error Managers: Abdourahman Touray and Lamin Drammeh (Japan)
3. We should now be getting copies of what we send
4. No one, i mean NO ONE can conceal their subscriptions
those are about the most important features i'd like to point out for now. the next issue is the
business of subscribers. i think people misunderstood when the question was asked about who should
subscribe. to the best of my knowledge, i don't know of anyone who's suggested here that we should
restrict subscriptions to Gambians. given that almost all of us are outside The Gambia, it would have
been sad if such talk was muttered.
still on subscriptions, i'm appending a draft Intro/info sheet to be sent to new requests for
subscriptions. if there's anything i've left out that should be added, please let me know. the
sheet will be sent, when finalized, to the subscription managers for them to send to those requesting
to subscribing. before i forget, please note too that GAMBIAL-L is listed as one of the subscription
managers, so that we'll all get a copy of request for subscriptions. if this is too much of a bother
let me know.
that's about all for now. oh, have you heard about the coup attempt in Guinea Conakry?. i wonder what's
the matter with us.
have a great weekend, everyone.
Katim
=================================== Start of forwared info ========================================
GAMBIA-L: The Gambia, and Related Issues Mailing List.
Subscriber Introduction/Information Sheet
Welcome to GAMBIA-L. It is our sincere hope that you will find the exchange of information and
ideas that we carry out useful to you. It is our aim to make the mailing list one of the most
dynamic, and useful lists in cyberspace. To do this, we need maximum collaboration and cooperation
from subscriber.
To better help subscribers know each other, and draw on our diverse resources, we require new
subscribers to complete, and return the following Introduction/Information sheet. Completion, in
full, and return of the sheet to the Subscription Managers is a required before applications for
subscription are approved.
Please note that the information you are providing will be archived along with the traffic carried on
GAMBIA-L. while this archive is configured to be accessible only to subscribers of GAMBIA-L, there is
NO GURANTEE that this information will be available only to that lists' subscribers. In recognition of
this reality, we have limited the information required to what would be considered skeletal. This is
to make sure that subscribers have an idea of the depth and breadth of human resources on the list, but
at the same time reduce the amount of information asked of subscribers.
Please be reminded that the "CONCEAL" option on the list has been disabled. This means that subscribers
*CANNOT* conceal their subscriptions to the list. Hopefully, this will help reassure everyone that we
would be keeping a close eye on snooping, a problem a number of Africa-oriented mailing lists have had
to contend with.
Once again, welcome to GAMBIA-L, and we wish you a useful, and enlightening experience in our small
patch of cyberspace.
List Owners
GAMBIA-L
----------------------------- START OF GAMBIA-L INTRODUCTION/INFOORMATION SHEET ----------------------
NAME:
NATIONALITY:
COUNTRY OF RESIDENCE:
CITY:
PROFESSION/OCCUPATION:
AFFILIATION (Organization, Institution, etc.):
EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:
For Gambians and those who attended Gambian Schools. Please use as many lines as you need, using the
form:
HIGH SCHOOL: FROM (yyyy): TO (yyyy):
for each line.
UNIVERSITY:
(Please use as many lines as you need)
HOBBIES, AND OTHER INTERESTS:
E-MAIL ADDRESS:
(Now that was easy, no?)
----------------------------- END OF GAMBIA-L INTRODUCTION/INFORMATION SHEET -------------------------
=================================== End of forwarded info ===========================================
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 4 Feb 1996 16:04:25
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONS
Message-ID: <199602040700.QAA00177@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Hi,
Responding to Amadou's reaction, maybe I didn't communicate well. The
issue of membership(nationality) was merely a question. I do firmly
believe that Gambia-L should be open to all. I was only sounding your
opinions.
Lamin.
By the way, is it true that Guinea had a coup? What the hell is going
on in W/Africa?
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 1
************************
