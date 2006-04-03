|
Momodou
Denmark
10194 Posts
|
|
Posted - 17 Jun 2021 : 21:48:51
|
From tloum@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 31 18:00:27 1996
Return-Path: <tloum@u.washington.edu>
Received: from saul7.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA13927;
Wed, 31 Jan 96 18:00:26 -0800
Received: by saul7.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA07234;
Wed, 31 Jan 96 18:00:24 -0800
X-Sender: tloum@saul7.u.washington.edu
Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: We did it !
Message-Id: <Pine.OSF.3.91l.960131174827.5839D-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Everyone,
Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added
everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard
welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by
Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an
inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added
on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am
asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they
received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against
what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.
We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am
asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth
functioning of GAMBIA-L.
Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking
together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.
Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I
will give you a call later on tonight.
Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp
address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the
termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Jan 31 21:26:05 1996
Return-Path: <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA24131;
Wed, 31 Jan 96 21:26:04 -0800
Received: from opus.mtu.edu by mx5.u.washington.edu
(5.65+UW96.01/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA22460;
Wed, 31 Jan 96 21:26:02 -0800
Received: from mtu.edu (mtu.edu [141.219.70.1])
by opus.mtu.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) with ESMTP id AAA21072
for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 00:26:00 -0500
Received: from forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (forest1.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.195])
by mtu.edu (8.6.10/8.6.10) with ESMTP id AAA01272
for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 00:26:00 -0500
Received: from forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (forest2.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.196])
by forest1.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-R1.8) with ESMTP id AAA17583
for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 00:25:14 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
Received: (from msjaiteh@localhost)
by forest2.ffr.mtu.edu (8.6.10/MTU-C1.5) id AAA01783
for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Thu, 1 Feb 1996 00:26:37 -0500
Message-Id: <199602010526.AAA01783@forest2.ffr.mtu.edu>
Subject: Re: We did it !
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Date: Thu, 1 Feb 1996 00:26:37 -0500 (EST)
In-Reply-To: <Pine.OSF.3.91l.960131174827.5839D-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu> from "A. Loum" at Jan 31, 96 06:00:24 pm
X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]
Content-Type: text
Content-Length: 72
Tony, Message received. Thanks to you all for the hard work.
Malanding
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone