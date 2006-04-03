Author Topic Momodou





Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)

Subject: We did it !

Hi Everyone,



Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added

everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard

welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by

Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an

inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added

on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am

asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they

received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against

what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.

We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am

asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth

functioning of GAMBIA-L.

Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking

together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.

Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I

will give you a call later on tonight.

Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp

address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the

termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.

Thanks

Tony





Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



Tony, Message received. Thanks to you all for the hard work.



Malanding

