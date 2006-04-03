Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 26 Mar 2021 : 16:49:03 A SONG FOR THE SCORPIONS? TIME TO KEEP THE SPIRITS HIGH

By Dembo Fatty



The Gambia Football team never had a name. It was during the colonial period called British Gambia just like the colony and their first international match was in 1953 against Sierra Leone which they lost.



Later they became simply Gambia Eleven. In 1985, some sport enthusiasts decided that a name was necessary which will unite the nation. In fact some countries used to call the team the Groundnut boys.



At the end of the competition, the name BLACK SCORPIONS emerged the most popular but Jawara intervened because Black Scorpions apparently was the name of some armed group in Nigeria at the time and diplomatically, it was inappropriate for us to name our national team after a dissident group.



We celebrated history yesterday because it was our first time to qualify. We are very patient people. From 1953 to 2021, a period of 68 years is a long journey but we trudged through the doldrums of disappointments and climbed the crests of sadness but we were as focused as a bullet in flight despite. Hope is a force multiplier.



Checking the timelines this morning, i read a suggestion by Oley KerrFatou that perhaps we need a song for The Scorpions and challenged our artist to come up with something.



I support the idea and we must begin to engage our artist either individually or collectively, to come up with a song around which a grateful and very happy nation can unite to motivate the team. Like the Wolof say: KOO MOONTA HEUGG, MOONA BOSH KOO DAANU.



Lets all chip in some change including businesses as well. I would love to see billboards sponsored with our team or even commercials that team members showcase healthy products. The team has be visible.



