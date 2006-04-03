Author Topic toubab1020





Drama unfolded on Saturday evening at the Serekunda-Brikama car park when a driver and his mate arrested two Nigerians attempting to use them to smuggle marijuana to Senegal.



The couple were arrested after four bundles of suspected cannabis concealed in a washing machine they intended to send to Dakar, were found.



The couple intended to send the washing machine to Dakar, through the driver who insisted on searching the device only for his apprentice to discover the drugs therein.



A source at the Gambia Drug Law Enforcement Agency tipped The Standard that the machine had been given to the man by a lady to deliver it to the driver at Serekunda Brikama garage to transport it to Senegal.



“Following the discovery of the drugs, the man was immediately arrested by the driver and his apprentice and handed over to Serekunda police station before subsequently leading the police to the lady.”



The lady too was also arrested and both are currently detained helping officers in further investigations.



