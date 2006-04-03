Author Topic toubab1020





Posted - 21 Jul 2020 : 16:34:32

Magistrate Omar Cham granted Bail,it will be VERY INTERESTING when the case is called for hearing when the defendants have to appear.

This will be a long time into the future I suspect.





RELATED TOPIC, FROM 2007 !.







https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=4693

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



======================================================================



https://standard.gm/14-charged-with-illegal-timber-dealing/



======================================================================





By Amadou Jadama on July 21, 2020



Police prosecutors in Brikama yesterday charged 14 persons with illegal importation of timber without valid import certificate.

The accused persons are Baba Kanyi, Samba Sarr, Amat Faal, IK Aroh, Baboucarr Jonha, Omar Jallow, Gibril Bojang, Alagie Secka, Salieu Ceesay, Gibril Sissoho, Abdoulie Bah, Alieu Suwareh, Muhammed Tundo, and Yusupha Trawally.



They were allegedly found importing 1,143 timber logs without a valid import certificate.

All the accused persons denied the charge.They were unrepresented by a lawyer. However, the principal Magistrate Omar Cham granted them bail in the sum of 5000,00 each with one Gambian surety.

Topic