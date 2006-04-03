Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 14-charged-with-illegal-timber		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10526 Posts
Posted - 21 Jul 2020 :  16:34:32  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The Investigators into this sad business must be congratulated in gathering the evidence for the prosecution to reach the Courts, all the defendants "were unrepresented by a lawyer. "
Magistrate Omar Cham granted Bail,it will be VERY INTERESTING when the case is called for hearing when the defendants have to appear.
This will be a long time into the future I suspect.


RELATED TOPIC, FROM 2007 !.



https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=4693
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

======================================================================

https://standard.gm/14-charged-with-illegal-timber-dealing/

======================================================================


By Amadou Jadama on July 21, 2020

Police prosecutors in Brikama yesterday charged 14 persons with illegal importation of timber without valid import certificate.
The accused persons are Baba Kanyi, Samba Sarr, Amat Faal, IK Aroh, Baboucarr Jonha, Omar Jallow, Gibril Bojang, Alagie Secka, Salieu Ceesay, Gibril Sissoho, Abdoulie Bah, Alieu Suwareh, Muhammed Tundo, and Yusupha Trawally.

They were allegedly found importing 1,143 timber logs without a valid import certificate.
All the accused persons denied the charge.They were unrepresented by a lawyer. However, the principal Magistrate Omar Cham granted them bail in the sum of 5000,00 each with one Gambian surety.
The trial continues.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 21 Jul 2020 16:55:27
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06