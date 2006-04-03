Author Topic toubab1020





10424 Posts Posted - 08 May 2020 : 13:57:24 https://foroyaa.net/the-death-trap-ahead-of-us/

======================================================================

A death trap is ahead of us but few voices are talking about it. In fact, it should be discussed hand in hand with the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is common to hear people calling for stimulus packages for hoteliers, small and medium size businesses and social support be given to the poor but little is being said about scanning and tests costing thousands of dalasis to diagnose illnesses while the availability of drugs in the next quarter is under threat.



The Ministry of Health should ensure that all importers of drugs and other items for treatment are consulted to determine the level of their stock of essential drugs and gauge the degree of urgency in contracting agreements with countries that export drugs to ensure adequate supply for the country.



In the face of COVID-19, many drug exporting countries are putting embargo on the exportation of drugs through their own emergency measures. Emergency measures should be taken to prevent drug shortage in The Gambia. ======================================================================A death trap is ahead of us but few voices are talking about it. In fact, it should be discussed hand in hand with the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is common to hear people calling for stimulus packages for hoteliers, small and medium size businesses and social support be given to the poor but little is being said about scanning and tests costing thousands of dalasis to diagnose illnesses while the availability of drugs in the next quarter is under threat.The Ministry of Health should ensure that all importers of drugs and other items for treatment are consulted to determine the level of their stock of essential drugs and gauge the degree of urgency in contracting agreements with countries that export drugs to ensure adequate supply for the country.In the face of COVID-19, many drug exporting countries are putting embargo on the exportation of drugs through their own emergency measures. Emergency measures should be taken to prevent drug shortage in The Gambia. Topic