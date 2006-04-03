Bantaba in Cyberspace
 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 Strange taste in fish which burns the tongue
toubab1020



10207 Posts
Posted - 10 Jan 2020
EDITORIAL January 10, 2020


Report has been received of families finding it difficult to eat a particular brand of fried fish due to a strange taste which stings the tongue once a person starts chewing. They have been advised to stop eating the fish and bring samples to Foroyaa for onward transmission to the NEA and those responsible for food safety.

Readers would recall that pools of dead fish and birds were found at the Alahin Bolong at Kartong. Foroyaa approached NEA for information. It was claimed that investigation was being done to give clear information of the causes of the catastrophe. So far no information is available regarding the source of the problem.

Now fish are being sold that could be a threat to the health of the citizens. Investigation should be investigated with speed to save our population from harm.

https://foroyaa.gm/fish-in-the-market-with-strange-taste/
