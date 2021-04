Author Topic Momodou





2021 April 24

Happy Republic Day. This day was the birth of the first Republic of The Gambia, in 1970



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





GAMBIA REFERENDA RESULTS



1. Referendum for Republic 1965



YES 61,568

NO 31,921



The yes vote fell short by 758 votes. In those days it was two third majority



2. Referendum for Republic 1970



YES 84,968

NO 35,638



The YES camp had enough votes and we became a Republic on April 24, 1970, some 51 years ago today.





