10402 Posts Posted - 10 Nov 2011 : 15:00:14 NOTHING ,why ? TOO MANY BIG PEOPLE ARE INVOLVED,

who are they? I have no idea,to me it appears so obvious,if there was no problem in finding who is behind rip off schemes the problem would have been solved long, long ago.Will anyone on bantaba in cyberspace add input to what I have written,I doubt it,why? because they may have been ripped off themselves and want to save face,or they know so much about who is involved in this scandal that they dare not write about it.Cynical, you bet.



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/land-land-land



Land! land! land!

africa » gambia

Wednesday, November 09, 2011



It was not long ago when we stated on these pages that the number of issues pertaining to land in The Gambia is growing day by day.



We have poor coordination, false possession, and people charging high prices for what does not belong to them, to name but a few problems.



One thing that must be understood is that the physical land of The Gambia is for all of us, but possession of land has been beset with problems in recent times.



The next question that must be asked is - who to blame?



Do we lay the blame at the doors of alkalos, surveyors, or the relevant government institutions such as the Department of Physical Planning and the Department of Lands and Surveys?



Whoever is to blame for the problems related to land, the reality is that genuine people who wish to invest their hard-earned money in a piece of property, are increasingly afraid to risk getting involved in land deals.



It is hard to blame them. If you have worked hard and saved money diligently, the last thing you want is for that money to be lost in a dubious land deal.



Unfortunately, the issue of land is becoming a problem in many parts of Africa, so we in Gambia are not alone in our plight.



This said, we should waste no time in addressing the problem. Land in The Gambia now is a burning issue, and people need help, as they are suffering.



We hear of demolitions with time ebbing away in the run up to the rains. What are people to do? If they receive a small compensation, they cannot afford to buy a new house. If they have to build from scratch, they will find themselves and their families without a roof over their heads when the rainy season strikes. We cannot allow this to happen to any of our people.



The Government should make laws and introduce regulations that would ensure this kind of thing does not happen. If there is proper legislation introduced which covers every possible eventuality, it will ensure that no loophole exists to be exploited by anybody.



Along with this action, victims of demolitions must be compensated fully and relocated. Time is running out and the situation is worsening. If swift action is not taken, this terrible trend will worsen before it gets better.



Also prospective investors in land need to remind themselves of the importance of obtaining reliable confirmation and transfer documents from alkalos, and proper advice and guidance from lawyers.



Meanwhile, the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) should take another look at its policies, and make land affordable to public servants, the majority of whom cannot afford D100,000 for an empty plot of land, and the further cost of developing the land.



For example, it may be easier for SSHFC to construct houses and then pass them to owner-occupiers on mortgage, as obtains in other countries.



“Men sooner forget the death of their fathers than the loss of their possessions.”



Machiavelli

toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 18 Feb 2012 : 20:20:45 that is at present coming up over the lives of the average Gambian can continue into sunshine very soon.







http://dailynews.gm/africa/gambia/article/husband-lined-up-to-testify-against-wives-children Here is a case in point, I suspect no GOOD paperwork, word of mouth,no regulation still,anther URGENT matter swept under the carpet,lets hope that in the GAMBIA'S NEW DAWNthat is at present coming up over the lives of the average Gambian can continue into sunshine very soon. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 18 Feb 2012 20:22:14 toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 08 May 2012 : 20:32:00

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/the-land-crisis-issue



Snippet:

"Whoever is to blame, the reality is that genuine people who wish to invest their hard earned money in a piece of property, are increasingly afraid to risk getting involved in land deals.

It is hard to blame them. If you work hard and save money diligently, the last thing you want is for that money to be lost in a dubious land deal."

toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2013 : 20:11:03



Is the Ministry of Lands taking note?

africa Â» gambia

Monday, April 08, 2013



It was not long ago when we stated in these pages that the number of issues pertaining to land in The Gambia is growing day by day.



We have poor coordination, false possession, and people charging high prices for what do not belong to them, to name but a few problems.



One thing that must be understood is that the physical land of The Gambia is for all of us, but possession of land has been beset with problems in recent times.



The next question that must be asked is - who to blame?



Do we lay the blame at the doors of alkalos, surveyors, or the relevant government institutions such as the Department of Physical Planning and the Department of Lands and Surveys?



Whoever is to blame for the problems related to land, the reality is that genuine people who wish to invest their hard-earned money in a piece of property, are increasingly afraid to risk getting involved in land disputes.



It is hard to blame them. If you have worked hard and saved money diligently, the last thing you want is for that money to be lost in a dubious land deal.



Unfortunately, the issue of land is becoming a problem in many parts of Africa, so we in The Gambia are not alone in our plight.



This said, we should waste no time in addressing the problem. Land in The Gambia now is a burning issue, and people need help, as they are suffering.



We hear of demolitions with time ebbing away in the run up to the rains. What are people to do? If they receive a small compensation, they cannot afford to buy a new house. If they have to build from scratch, they will find themselves and their families without a roof over their heads when the rainy season strikes. We cannot allow this to happen to any of our people.



The Government should make laws and introduce regulations that would ensure this kind of thing does not happen. If there is proper legislation introduced which covers every possible eventuality, it will ensure that no loophole exists to be exploited by anybody.



Along with this action, victims of demolitions must be compensated fully and relocated. Time is running out and the situation is worsening. If swift action is not taken, this terrible trend will worsen before it gets better.



Also prospective investors in land need to remind themselves of the importance of obtaining reliable confirmation and transfer documents from alkalos, and proper advice and guidance from lawyers.



â€śMen sooner forget the death of their fathers than the loss of their possessions.â€ť

Machiavelli



toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 23 Sep 2013 : 14:08:34

Now MAYBE we will see how seriously the administration takes this subject after the magistrate has heard the evidence and given his judgement.



"Mr Tunkara further stated in his claim that he gave a total of D240,000 to the defendant, and wanted all his money back."



This incident shows the importance of obtaining a :





PAPER CONFIRMATION OF MONIES PAID FOR LAND,DO NO BELIEVE THE WORD OF ANYBODY WITHOUT A PAPER RECORD OF MONEY TRANSACTION.









Edited by - toubab1020 on 23 Sep 2013 14:17:34 toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 23 Sep 2013 : 15:41:42



Africa » Gambia

Monday, September 23, 2013



If the plans at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government are anything to go by, a National Council of Alkalolou will soon be established in The Gambia, just like that of the Seyfolou, which was put in place in 2008.





This was disclosed by officials of the Lands and Regional Government Ministry, who are touring the length and breadth of the country under the banner of a familiarisation tour by their new minister, Momodou FK Kolley.





Speaking during a meeting with the local government authorities in Janjangbureh, Central River Region (CRR), the director of Governance at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government, Momodou Jidda Jallow, also disclosed that an executive directive has been given to the Ministry to work towards establishing a National Council of Alkalolou in the country. “A consultation meeting will be organised with the alkalolou across the country to form this new Council,” he further disclosed.





Jallow informed that a National Conference of Governors and Mayors will also be put in place, the consultations for which he added, has already been done. He informed that the final draft has already been formulated and that the Ministry is finalising it for its enactment by the National Assembly.





The Governance director went on to state that both proposals will be sent to the National Assembly for enactment, saying when endorsed, it will be an additional provisions in the Local Government Act of 2002.

Author: Momodou Faal on the tour





toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 12 Jul 2014 : 23:24:39





"Commenting on the land disputes in the country, PS Sanyang said the Ministry will continue to sensitise the general public on what the law says about land allocation and ownership. He warned defaulters that the Ministry will not compromise with those who are fond of bending the law, especially with issues relating to land."



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/saihou-sanyang-reappointed





Edited by - toubab1020 on 12 Jul 2014 23:26:06 toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 18 Aug 2014 : 22:43:23



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/land-land-land







Principal Magistrate Lamin Mbaye will have a great deal of testimony to read when this legal stuff is examined by him,he still has to listen to more legal argument and evidence on 20th of August 2014 as this case rumbles on and on.



SNIPPET:



“Are you also aware that the claims for compensation by the first accused started since 20th November, 1992 as per exhibit “T1”?



“I cannot precisely remember when the compensation was started,” said the witness.





HOW CAN A WITNESS REMEMBER PRECISE DETAILS OF EVENTS 22 YEARS LATER,CAN YOU REMEMBER PRECISELY

WHAT YOU DID 22 YEARS AGO ?











Edited by - toubab1020 on 18 Aug 2014 23:12:10 toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2014 : 11:54:52

Three charged with conspiracy

africa » gambia

Friday, September 12, 2014



Modou Jammeh, Saikou Tambedou and Banta Jaiteh were recently arraigned and charged with obtaining money by false pretence, making documents without authority and making false documents, before Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Bundung Magistrates’ Court.



According to the particulars of offence, on 18 August 2014, at Brusubi Kombo North, West Coast Region, the three accused persons allegedly conspired among themselves to wit, make false documents without authority, and also obtained D816,000 from one Ebrima Jaiteh for a plot of land, with the knowledge that they have no land for sale.



All the accused persons denied the charge preferred against them and were each granted court bail of D890,000 with two Gambian sureties, one of whom must deposit his or her ID card and also deposit his or her title deed.



The IGP was represented by Sergeant 1883 Bajang.

Author: Malamin L.M. Conteh





toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 09 Oct 2014 : 17:21:07

"Hearing continues. "





toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 05 Nov 2014 : 00:32:36

Personally I think that this announcement has been made without proper thought and consultation with the population of The Gambia,one thing is for certain if "the launch" does take place, MONEY and "FEES" will be involved,could this be another TAX? ... probably.



SNIPPET.

"Amadou S Batchilly, principal development control officer at the Department of Physical Planning, said institutions, organizations and people should apply for a development permit as enshrined in Lands Act to ensure proper assessment, before any construction takes place."



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/physical-planning-launches-regional-planning-authority-on-land

Edited by - toubab1020 on 05 Nov 2014 00:33:50 toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 05 Nov 2014 : 21:13:03



"The deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Regional Administration has spoken ........."





toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 15 Dec 2014 : 18:07:11





It is most evident as laid out in this letter published by the Point (doing good work and reporting of news once again ! ) by the GERMAN national Bernd G. Diedrich and Alieu Barry, in my opinion "Business" has been at work here and Land issues are still not transparent it would be a very good deed by H.E. if he would consider issuing guidance to ensure that at all levels in the Gambia land dealings are respected and confusion is eliminated,this letter outlines an unsatisfactory state of affairs in regard to land transactions that exist even today after H.E. has tried his utmost to ensure that land dealings are fair and transparent,he must be disappointed that his ideas do not seem to have been implemented and respected.





=================================================================================================== Monday, December 15, 2014

Bernd G. Diedrich, a German national, who together with his Gambian partner Alieu Barry, is engulfed in a land ownership dispute with some people in Bijilo that has led to the involvement of some authorities in the corridors of power, is desperately seeking the intervention of President Yahya Jammeh, to bring the matter to a just conclusion and end result.



Mr Diedrich and Mr Barry visited the Offices of The Point newspaper at the weekend, and said they have tried all avenues to solve the problem justly and would like President Jammeh to know about their situation in order for truth and justice to reign supreme.



They, therefore, decided to get this message published through The Point.



The following is the letter of Mr Diedrich and Alieu Barry:



My name is Bernd Georg Diedrich, I am a German national. I have been coming to The Gambia since 1989. In 1991, I bought a piece of land in Bijilo, Kombo North, for investment purposes, because I love The Gambia. I got the lease for my land in 1996, bearing Serial No.: P51/1996. Attachment No. 1.



I erected a perimeter fence around the whole land. This work was carried out and supervised by my Gambian partner, Alieu Barry, who has a share in the land. Since 1996 I borrowed my land to one Bijilo resident, Mr Ousman Jallow, to farm there. My Gambian partner Mr Barry renewed this permission every year.



In 2005 when I returned to The Gambia to implement my investment plan with Mr Barry, I found that my land was encroached. The Alkalo of Bijilo, Yankuba Jatta, who had signed all my documents, had sold my land again to several Real Estate Agents. I took legal action against the encroachers under the Civil Law of the country, which took almost seven years before I got judgment in my favour on the 2.10.2012: Attachment No.2.



On the 8th October 2012 I got my writ of possession. Attachment No. 3. On the 9th October 2012 eviction was carried out by the Sheriff Department and my land was returned to me. Only 3 families were evicted at that time.



On the 2nd February 2013 I and my Gambian partner Alieu Barry were subject to an illegal arrest in the presence of one encroacher, Mr Sowe. We were detained and remanded in Mile 2 by the then Minister of Justice Lamin Jobarteh in connection with my land in Bijilo. After our arrest Mr Jobarteh asked some of the encroachers to go back to my land which was returned to me by Writ of Law. The encroachers carried on their illegal activities to complete their houses, which they started building during our pending case at the Brikama High Court. Even an injunction given by the Court and a Police Intervention at that time did not top these people from building and completing their houses.



On the 14th August 2013, the encroachers, who were asked to go back to my land by Mr Jobarteh, were again evicted by the Sheriff Department and the land was returned to me again.



On the 1st August 2013 I applied for a change of use of my land at the Department of Physical Planning and Housing, based on an approval that had been previously given to third parties and based on the development of my property with approval and/or acquiescence of the Ministry of Lands. The Department of Physical Planning and Housing did not respond at all to my application. Attachment No. 4.



On the 7th Janaury 2014, I got a copy of a letter written from the Ministry Lands to the Director of Physical Planning regarding my application for change of use. Attachment No. 5.



The letter stated that the Ministry of Lands has no other option but to renter my property. My lawyer Ida Drammeh wrote on the 23rd January 2014 and 2nd June 2014 two letters addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, pointing out that the intention of the Ministry of Lands would amount to a Contempt of Court. Attachment No. 6 and 7. The Ministry did not respond to this letters to date.



On the 19th May 2014, I and my Gambian partner Alieu Barry were called to the Major Crime Unit in Banjul to give a statement about a Petition regarding “22 Gambian Families in a land dispute in Bijilo with a German National Bernd George Diedrich”. I and Mr Barry had no detailed knowledge of any Petition and we never had a dispute with a nay group of 22 Gambian families. My land had been had been divided into 22 plots by the encroachers, not at any time 22 Gambian families lived there. Attachment No. 8. Only three families were evicted on the 9th October 2012.



Four months later, on 30th November 2014, I received a letter from the Office of The President, signed by Noah Touray, inviting me for a meeting on the 6th October 2014 at 10 a.m. regarding that Petition of “22 Gambian Families “. The intention of the invitation was to “discuss and decide the way forward”. Attachment No. 9.



At that meeting, to which I went with Mr Alieu Barry, no discussion at all took place. I was told, that my Task Force had reached a decision and Mr Noah Touray emphasized that this decision has to be seen as a State Decision, which is final.They commented that they are going to compensate me for my 22,000 sqm land in Bijilo Tranquil with a 10,000 sqm agricultural plot in Jambur, next to the Nyambai Forest.Furthermore they stated that the encroachers, who had built their story buildings during the pending case at the Brikama High Court, will be called to compensate me with “a feasible amount” which will not reflect the actual market price of the land. It was said, that the encroachers have to pay these amounts directly to the Task Force. The money will be forwarded to me later. The remaining empty plots will be annexed to the State.



I disagreed with this decision and informed the Task Force that I have to contact my lawyer. During that meeting I was not provided with the Petition of the “22 Gambian families” and I was told that the Police Report is confidential.



On the 6th October 2014 I wrote a letter to His Excellency The President of The Republic of The Gambia to inform him about the illegal decision of the Task Force. Attachment No. 10.



On the 9th October 2014 I was called from the State House to come and collect a letter, which was signed by Noah Touray. Attachment No. 11. The letter indicated that I am mandated to vacate my land “as agreed upon on our meeting of the 6th October 2014” pending the finalization of the compensation procedures and I was informed that the Gambian Police will take over the security of my land.



On the 13th October 2014 I wrote a letter to the Secretary General at The Office of The President, to clarify that I did not agree at all to the compensation decision on the meeting on 6th October 2014 and that the Permanent Secretary Noah Touray and the whole Task Force are in Contempt of a Court Order with the decision imposed on me on that meeting. Attachment No. 12.



On Tuesday the 14th October 2014 a full truck of PIU officers, led by two police officers from the Major Crime Unit in Banjul vacated seven homeless familieswith alot of children, whom I gave givenshelteron my landin the structures leftby the encroachersfor security reason.The officers demanded also the set of keys for two houses which were given to me by the Sheriff Department. After the completion of the vacation of the homeless families, the two police officers of the Major Crime Unit informed us, that they are not going to vacate us until the compensation issue is finalized.



All these actions, decisions and conclusions were made without any agreement



Furthermore there is an outstandingCourt of Appeal Ruling regarding one of the defendants a Dutch National, Andre Sape van Klaabergen.



Since then the PIU officers are mounting security in my land.



On the 17th October 2014 I received a telephone call from one police officer of the Major Crime Unit requesting me to vacate my land. I asked the officer for what reason and emphasized that he can only evict me from my land with a Court Order.



On the 20th October my lawyer Ida Drammeh wrote a letter to the Attorney General regarding the meeting with the Task Force at the State House on the 6th October 2014. Attachment No. 13.



On the 20th October I received another letter from the Department of Physical Planning and Housing, signed by Amadou A.S. Batchilly for Director, asking me to immediately vacate my land as agreed upon on the meeting of the 6th October 2014. Attachment No. 14. My lawyer Ida Drammeh responded to this letter on the 23rd October 2014 and there is as well no response to this letter to date. Attachment No. 15



We are waiting now almost two weeks for a response of the Authorities.



From my point of view the behaviour of the Members of the Task Force is demonstrating a blatantly disrespect for a constitutional element of this country, the judgment of a Superior Court.



I am desperate, confused and frustrated in the meantime after all I have gone through together with my partner Mr. Alieu Barry regarding my land in Bijilo. We were illegally detained, our passports were seized for six months and we then were asked to be witnesses for the State in the Jobarteh trial, which we just finished last month.



I am here in the country now for almost 2 years with immense costs in The Gambia and regarding my office in Germany which business is destroyed in the meantime and not to talk about the emotional challenge.



After waiting in vain for a response of the Authorities, I am seeking help from the Honourable President of this Great Nation, to solve this big problem.



Dear Mr President I very much need your just consideration you are always commended for nationally and internationally.



Signed:



Bernd G. Diedrich and Alieu Barry



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/german-national-seeks-presidents-intervention-in-land-dispute

Edited by - toubab1020 on 15 Dec 2014 18:22:17 toubab1020





10402 Posts Posted - 09 Jan 2015 : 01:24:37



SNIPPET:



In a meeting with members of the Alkalolou Association of Kombo East District (AAKED) at her Brikama office recently, the only female governor urged village heads to be cautious in handling matters relating to land allocation, something she said, has led to numerous land conflicts in the region.

“We must not use our lands for commercial purposes”, he insisted. “Land can be used for many development purposes; it should not therefore be abused for selfish interest. It should be handled with care for future development”.

"The governor said arresting the ugly head of land dispute is a priority for her office, saying its unabated nature has affected several communities and landed many people to imprisonment.

Hydara also warned against fraudulent activities like issuing documents for double or triple ownership of a piece of land, warning that such practices are unlawful."



Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 Jan 2015 01:27:19 Momodou





Denmark

9639 Posts Posted - 19 Jan 2015 : 13:03:11 German national expelled from Gambia



The Point: Published on Monday, January 19, 2015



Diplomatic sources have confirmed to The Point the deportation on Friday of Bern George Diedrich, a German national, who was living in The Gambia for several years.

The sources added that Mr Diedrich went to the German consulate in Banjul on Thursday to explain that he was informed by authorities to leave The Gambia on Friday 16 January 2015.



He also told the consulate that no official reason was given to him for his expulsion.



It would be noted that Mr Diedrich and his Gambian friend, Alieu Barry, were evicted last month from a compound whose matter was under litigation with a high court ruling in his favour.



When this paper contacted the Immigration Department to shed more light on the issue, the public relations officer, Seydou Bah, said: “The Director General of Immigration has the mandate to expel anybody out of the country who is subject to a deportation order.



“For the German’s expulsion, I don’t have the specifics of the investigation which determined the reason for his deportation. Therefore, I am not going to speculate about that.”



Denmark

9639 Posts Posted - 01 Feb 2015 : 16:33:34 ARE THE COURTS NOT BEING CONGESTED WITH LAND DISPUTES



Foroyaa Editorial: Published on EditorJanuary 30, 2015



Section 192 of the Constitution establishes a Land Commission and ordered the National Assembly to come up with an Act to guide its functions.



Special Commissions are established to decongest courts. Foroyaa wants to know why the Land Commission has still not taken over most Land disputes with the view to settle them.



Over the years, over half a million people have moved to the Kanifing administrative area and the West Coast Region. Many traditional land owners have sold their traditional holdings to people who do not hesitate to lease the properties. Many sold their properties at a time when few knew the value of landed property. In some cases only few family members gain benefits. This gave rise to family feuds and attempts by deprived family members to resell what has been sold by other family members.



Foroyaa will contact the Ministry for Regional Administration to find out how far the efforts have gone to put the Land Commission into full operation after the promulgation of the Act.



