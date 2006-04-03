Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11764 Posts
Posted - 15 Aug 2022 :  15:49:30
++++++++++
Hmmmmm......Better set up a committee of enquiry then to find out and report so an answer can be given to foroyaa.
++++++++++

==========
https://foroyaa.net/does-the-national-disaster-management-agency-have-a-stock-of-material
==========

QUESTION OF THE DAY

For relief aid to be effective the National Disaster Management Agency should have a stock of relief materials to handle emergencies during any disaster. There should be adequate supply in stock to meet immediate and short term needs of survivors of any disaster. It is the responsibility of government to ensure this.


It does not suffice visit survivors. Their needs have to be met.

Foroyaa will find out from the NDMA about their level of preparedness to deal with disasters and how they are handling the current disaster.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 15 Aug 2022 16:01:46
