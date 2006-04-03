Bantaba in Cyberspace
1. DAILY OBSERVER NEWS James Island ferry sinks

2. FOROYAA National News : Traffic slows down as two ferries become inoperative

3. FOROYAA National News : Ramp at Barra Ferry Terminal Problematic

4. FREEDOM NEWS;
Gambia: WHAT DICTATOR YAHYA JAMMEH NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT THE GPA FERRY SERVICES—STAFFERS COMPLAIN!
RELATED BANTABA TOPIC;

DAILY OBSERVER NATIONAL NEWS WITH GFSMC REPORT AND PAC/PEC FOR;
This relates to " a new ferry for the Yellitenda-Bambatenda route in the North Bank Region (NBR). " bit confused about this as I cannot get a location of either of these places on Google maps being at the side of the river Gambia,or perhaps I am not reading the article correctly and :
NOT BARRA BANJUL ROUTE

"The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) reported that GFSMC has been fully compliant with the 12 variables of the GPPA because GFSMC did not have procurement units and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) covered their transactions. "

OK, so, Gambia Ports Authority paid for the "new " ferries, because there was no money allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited for replacement ferries,what money was allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited,and when was this company formed,and who is on the board? presumably there is one, and exactly what are "the 12 variables of the GPPA" anybody know?
One good thing is that members were very happy with the report presented to them:

"Hon. Sainey Mbye, National Assembly member for Upper Saloum thanked GFSMC for the brilliant reports presented to the committees considering the backflow of account from 2006 to 2010 and for the fact that they have fulfilled all their mandates."

http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/kansala-aljamdu-ferries-set-for-manoeuvre
Toubab, its the same new ferries they are talking about. Yellitenda-Bambatenda is the Trans Gambia crossing where one of the ferries was taken to sometime ago. They are more suited for that route without much or any modification of the ramps than the Banjul-Barra route.

They have been purhchased without any propper planning. This shows how things are being done under the APRC government.
"The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) reported that GFSMC has been fully compliant with the 12 variables of the GPPA because GFSMC did not have procurement units and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) covered their transactions. "

OK, so, Gambia Ports Authority paid for the "new " ferries, because there was no money allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited for replacement ferries,what money was allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited,and when was this company formed,and who is on the board? presumably there is one, and exactly what are "the 12 variables of the GPPA" anybody know?

One good thing is that members were very happy with the report presented to them:


COMPLIANCE WITH "12 VARIABLES" FOR PROCUREMENT UNDER GPPA ACT REFER ON DAILY OBSERVER NEWS FOR;
COURTESY OF MY BASSE WEBSITE SHARING "BABIL MANSA" PHOTOS FOR "WHEN A RIVER GETS A MAKEOVER" FROM;
Thanks Kobo,unless you are fully up to speed ,and not just an observer and interested party like me, you cannot know everything
When I last used that crossing there was no engine on the then ferry all the passengers pulled on a rope running on pulleys at waist height from the deck,in other words you pulled the ferry across yourself !



COURTESY OF MY BASSE WEBSITE SHARING "BABIL MANSA" PHOTOS FOR "WHEN A RIVER GETS A MAKEOVER" FROM;
Thanks,much less confusing,I wonder what the plan is now for Barra/Banjul ferries,fix the old ferries up just for cars and people maybe,who knows.

Toubab, its the same new ferries they are talking about. Yellitenda-Bambatenda is the Trans Gambia crossing where one of the ferries was taken to sometime ago. They are more suited for that route without much or any modification of the ramps than the Banjul-Barra route.

They have been purhchased without any propper planning. This shows how things are being done under the APRC government.
Thanks Momodou,for others that may be interested in the location have a look at this link to google maps.:

http://g.co/maps/8rpg3
REMINDER THAT UNDER RELATED GAMBIAN POLITICS TOPIC: Gambia Government Budget 2012 THESE DEVELOPMENTS WERE COVERED;

AND COURTESY OF JOLLOF ONLINE NEWS FOR PHOTO OF FERRY CROSSING AT KEREWAN BRIDGED HAILING "BABIL MANSA" "DICTATOR OF DEVELOPMENT" WITHOUT "DIGNITY" http://www.jollofnews.com/images/stories/business/Bridge.jpg
Thanks KOBO,still having a nose around all this stuff,great idea and funding in place,maybe with tolls Gambia may yet become Dubai
FOROYAA NATIONAL NEWS;
A problem, surely not !

http://www.foroyaa.gm/modules/news/article.php?storyid=8878

But Wait.........................................................Could this be the answer ?

http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/what-is-going-on-at-gpa

FREEDOM NEWS;
I wonder if this:
http://www.freedomnewspaper.com/Homepage/tabid/36/mid/367/newsid367/7269/Gambia-Breaking-News--MASS-ARREST-AT-THE-GPA-FINANCE-DIRECTOR-AND-70-OTHERS-UNDER-DETENTION/Default.aspx

And the piece about bad practices :
"a GPA insider filed a detailed report to the Freedom Newspaper lamenting about the growing corruption culture and lack of good leadership at the ports. Below is the Freedom publication."

Or this:
http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/what-is-going-on-at-gpa

MAYBE the reason for the mass arrests.
