NOT BARRA BANJUL ROUTE



"The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) reported that GFSMC has been fully compliant with the 12 variables of the GPPA because GFSMC did not have procurement units and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) covered their transactions. "



OK, so, Gambia Ports Authority paid for the "new " ferries, because there was no money allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited for replacement ferries,what money was allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited,and when was this company formed,and who is on the board? presumably there is one, and exactly what are "the 12 variables of the GPPA" anybody know?

One good thing is that members were very happy with the report presented to them:



"Hon. Sainey Mbye, National Assembly member for Upper Saloum thanked GFSMC for the brilliant reports presented to the committees considering the backflow of account from 2006 to 2010 and for the fact that they have fulfilled all their mandates."



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/kansala-aljamdu-ferries-set-for-manoeuvre

This relates to " a new ferry for the Yellitenda-Bambatenda route in the North Bank Region (NBR). " bit confused about this as I cannot get a location of either of these places on Google maps being at the side of the river Gambia,or perhaps I am not reading the article correctly

They are more suited for that route without much or any modification of the ramps than the Banjul-Barra route.



They have been purhchased without any propper planning. This shows how things are being done under the APRC government. Toubab, its the same new ferries they are talking about. Yellitenda-Bambatenda is the Trans Gambia crossing where one of the ferries was taken to sometime ago.They are more suited for that route without much or any modification of the ramps than the Banjul-Barra route.They have been purhchased without any propper planning. This shows how things are being done under the APRC government.

"The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) reported that GFSMC has been fully compliant with the 12 variables of the GPPA because GFSMC did not have procurement units and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) covered their transactions. "



OK, so, Gambia Ports Authority paid for the "new " ferries, because there was no money allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited for replacement ferries,what money was allocated to Gambia Ferry Services Management Company Limited,and when was this company formed,and who is on the board? presumably there is one, and exactly what are "the 12 variables of the GPPA" anybody know?



One good thing is that members were very happy with the report presented to them:



COMPLIANCE WITH "12 VARIABLES" FOR PROCUREMENT UNDER GPPA ACT REFER ON DAILY OBSERVER NEWS FOR;

PAC/PEC commends GCAA for 91% compliance to GPPA Act COMPLIANCE WITH "12 VARIABLES" FOR PROCUREMENT UNDER GPPA ACT REFER ON DAILY OBSERVER NEWS FOR;

Thanks Kobo,unless you are fully up to speed ,and not just an observer and interested party like me, you cannot know everything



COURTESY OF MY BASSE WEBSITE SHARING "BABIL MANSA" PHOTOS FOR "WHEN A RIVER GETS A MAKEOVER" FROM;

Spotlight on the Sankulay Kunda River Crossing

When I last used that crossing there was no engine on the then ferry all the passengers pulled on a rope running on pulleys at waist height from the deck,in other words you pulled the ferry across yourself !



Toubab, its the same new ferries they are talking about. Yellitenda-Bambatenda is the Trans Gambia crossing where one of the ferries was taken to sometime ago. They are more suited for that route without much or any modification of the ramps than the Banjul-Barra route.



They have been purhchased without any propper planning. This shows how things are being done under the APRC government.

Thanks,much less confusing,I wonder what the plan is now for Barra/Banjul ferries,fix the old ferries up just for cars and people maybe,who knows.



http://g.co/maps/8rpg3

Thanks Momodou,for others that may be interested in the location have a look at this link to google maps.:



Thanks KOBO,still having a nose around all this stuff,great idea and funding in place,maybe with tolls Gambia may yet become Dubai



http://www.foroyaa.gm/modules/news/article.php?storyid=8878



But Wait.........................................................Could this be the answer ?



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/what-is-going-on-at-gpa



Sorry KOBO, couldn't resist this A problem, surely not !But Wait.........................................................Could this be the answer ?Sorry KOBO, couldn't resist this

http://www.freedomnewspaper.com/Homepage/tabid/36/mid/367/newsid367/7269/Gambia-Breaking-News--MASS-ARREST-AT-THE-GPA-FINANCE-DIRECTOR-AND-70-OTHERS-UNDER-DETENTION/Default.aspx



And the piece about bad practices :

"a GPA insider filed a detailed report to the Freedom Newspaper lamenting about the growing corruption culture and lack of good leadership at the ports. Below is the Freedom publication."



Or this:

http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/what-is-going-on-at-gpa



MAYBE the reason for the mass arrests. I wonder if this:And the piece about bad practices :"a GPA insider filed a detailed report to the Freedom Newspaper lamenting about the growing corruption culture and lack of good leadership at the ports. Below is the Freedom publication."Or this:MAYBE the reason for the mass arrests.


