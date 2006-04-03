Author Topic Page: 1 2 3 4 5 of 5

http://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=13684 BCC could help NAWEC and H.E.s rural electrification programme wishes, if they paid up the D31 MILLION that they owe !!!



1. NAWEC is owed staggering billions of Dalasi! We may recalled in 2011 following the sacking of former MD Momodou Jallow The Daily News Editorial: dated Wednesday October 05, 2011 reported these lines extracted from the RELATED NEWS REPORT (dated Wednesday, August 10, 2011) UNDER:

that;



..."The failure of NAWEC should be a shared responsibility.



It is known for a fact that as at 21 June this year, NAWEC owed over two billion dalasis by those key public and private institutions and individuals.



For instance, the office of the president together with eleven ministries owed to NAWEC an exorbitant amount of over thirty-two million, one hundred and twenty thousand dalasi, according to authoritative records. The Ministry of Defence has the highest debt among the lot.



Government-related accounts and parastatals, including the national broadcaster - GRTS, the Green Industries, and the Presidential Villa, also owed to NAWEC over fifty million dalasis. GRTS’ owes over D14, 000,000.



The seven area councils in the country combined owed to NAWEC over one hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and seventy-six thousand dalasis. Brikama Area Council owes the highest.



Some private institutions and individuals including Amadou Samba, Mustapha Njie, Ocean Bay Hotel, Kanilai Farms, and Taf Constructions Company owed to NAWEC almost eleven million dalasis..



Consequently, NAWEC has incurred an operational loss of more than seven hundred and sixty-one million dalasis between 2008 and 2010, which has impeded the revenue base of the company and continues to affect its operational obligations.



Due to this huge drawback in revenue and the continued rise in debt owed to it, the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) is facing serious difficulties in paying its suppliers.



It is also worth mentioning that NAWEC has taken an initial step to recover the debts by sending a comprehensive list of its debtors to the National Assembly so that the legislators can use its powers to recover in full all debts due and outstanding.



Following this move, the Public Accounts and Public Enterprises committees had scheduled to convene extra-ordinary session on 11th and 12th July in order to put measures in place to help NAWEC recover its debts.



However, a press release from the National Assembly published on 8th July states that the extra-ordinary session has been postponed till further notice. No reason was advanced.



The fundamental question to ask is: How can NAWEC survive when key public and private institutions and individuals fail to pay their huge debt?



Mr Jallow’s sacking should not be used as an excuse in order to cast off a collective blame and to enhance or build a political capital. NAWEC’s failure should be a shared blame!"



NAWEC is owed staggering billions of Dalasi! We may recalled in 2011 following the sacking of former MD Momodou Jallow The Daily News Editorial: dated Wednesday October 05, 2011 reported these lines extracted from the RELATED NEWS REPORT (dated Wednesday, August 10, 2011) UNDER: NAWEC DEBTORS - GOVT, PARASTATALS? that;

Later it did not augur well for the former Auditor General Baboucar Sankareh who follow suit; as release of this confidential information and ongoing NAWEC saga among other huge outstanding Debtors and Debts of Public institutions/corporations (i.e. exposing the liquidity/bankruptcy problems of those concerned government institutions) from The Auditor General's report, was bad timing towards Presidential elections in November 2011. Also The Daily News suffered casualty and is shut down by government because of such revelations among others by the paper

Monday, February 03, 2014



The revelation by the Mayor of Banjul, Abdoulie Bah, that the Banjul City Council (BCC) is currently owing the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) a staggering sum of D31 million is really disturbing.



Considering the role and responsibility of NAWEC, it is our fervent belief that the company cannot perform its responsibilities with debt like this huge sum being owed to it by other institutions......



Source: The Point News: Editorial & more full report Monday, February 03, 2014

The revelation by the Mayor of Banjul, Abdoulie Bah, that the Banjul City Council (BCC) is currently owing the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) a staggering sum of D31 million is really disturbing.

Considering the role and responsibility of NAWEC, it is our fervent belief that the company cannot perform its responsibilities with debt like this huge sum being owed to it by other institutions......

Thursday, February 13, 2014



The national telecommunication giant, Gamtel and the national utility corporation, Nawec have said it has come to their notice that certain individuals are using their poles to illegally mount access gadgets to tap and redistribute foreign TV content to customers in residential homes.



In a press release sent to this paper Wednesday, the two institutions warned that this act cannot be condoned and such individuals must, with immediate effect remove such gadgets from these poles. Failure to abide by this notice, they further warned, will lead to the culprits being apprehended and prosecuted.



Source: Daily Observer News



2. NAWEC faces challenge to access sufficient financial resources



Friday, February 14, 2014



The challenge of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) over the past couple of years has, generally, been to access sufficient financial resources to be able to procure fuel and pay for energy supplied by the Global Electrical Group under a power purchase agreement, Baboucarr Sanyang, NAWEC’s Managing Director told members of the PAC/PEC committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday.



Presenting his institutions annual report and financial statement for the year 2012, Sanyang said with soaring oil prices in 2010 in the international market, at a time of global economic and financial crisis, coupled with the need to repair and overhaul some of the engines at the Kotu Power Station to ensure availability of generation, NAWEC had to borrow significantly from local banks to be able to meet its obligations to suppliers.



He noted that the year 2012 was characterized by a steady and constant rise in the price of petroleum products, the main cost driver of the company, which affected the financial capacity of the company.



This, he added, has had a significant impact on the liquidity situation of the company.



Sanyang further told members of the PAC/PEC committee that NAWEC currently is owed over D200 million (two hundred million dalasis) by government institutions, payment of which debt is still pending.......



Source: The Point News & more full report

Published on Saturday, 15 February 2014 | Written by Muhammad Bah & Amie Bah



The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) on Wednesday 12 February 2014 disclosed debts owed to their company, amounting 259 million Dalasis by other government institutions to the Public Account and Public Enterprise Committee in Banjul. In his annual report, The Managing Director Ebrima Sanyang, said that the arrear bills owed to NAWEC by local government authorities with the exception of Janjanbureh and Kuntaur Area Councils continue to be a huge challenge for them. He said the arrears of local government amounted to GMD 159 Million dalasi.



Mr Sanyang further disclosed that the Gambia Radio and Television Services owes NAWEC 32 million while Gamtel owes D18 million. Director Sanyang urged NAMs to assist his company to regain these loans for future effective functionality. He stressed the importance to recover these debts.



However, responding to the Auditors’ queries that NAWEC on the other hand owes the Gambia Revenue Authority an amount of 158 million dalasis which Director Ebrima Sanyang acknowledged, he said given the liquidity situation of the company as a consequence of inadequate end user tariffs, increasing fuel cost and unpaid customer arrears, it will be extremely difficult for NAWEC to settle their yearly corporate taxes with GRA. He asserted that despite the huge sums of debts on NAWEC, the company's operation improved in 2012 with some vigorous maintenance works in all power plants and water installations compared with the one’s operating in 2011. He informs that some of the major projects such as the expansion programme of the water and electricity networks to major settlements in the Greater Banjul Area,GBA.



The NAWEC MD opined that in general the provision of the power supply to the Greater Banjul Area (GBA) and Diesel Power Stations in the Provinces (Rural) became more stable and vigorous efforts were made by Management through the REEP to ensure that additional generators are available to meet increasing demand. He said the IIPP operated since 2006 by Global Electric Gambia (GEG) continued to be the flexible Iindependent Power Producer for NAWEC. He said NAWEC continues to operate water wells and treatment plants in order to satisfy the water and sewerage needs of Gambians. Ending his report to NAMs, he said the future outlook of operations is to foster Renewable Energies and regional cooperation (Cross Border interconnection and Capacity building) and that the achievements of 2012 have been possible due to the unflinching support NAWEC receives.



NAMs React The Member of Niamina West and the Minority Leader Honourable Samba Jallow in his intervention to the National Water And Electricity Company’s report said, NAWEC is one of the most important public institutions in the Gambia. He said it provides the basic needs of the citizens of this country i. e of water and electricity. He questioned whether NAWEC has currently replaced the 2500 bill system mentioned on their reports. On the debts the company had claimed for, he asked if the company’s management has totally identified their debtors. Honourable Jallow said that this practice is allowing government institutions to murder one another. He went on to say institutions cannot continue to borrow each other and not ready to pay. The minority leader continued to say that if this continues it is indicating that it will be impossible for the country to attain its stated goals. He finally dilated on the Regional electrification featured by NAWEC and reminds them of the current border issues.



The Honourable Member for Serrekunda West Sulayman Joof reminds the Assembly of the former Utility Holding Company UHC, Rural Electrification was unimaginable but with the current step taken by NAWEC it is possible. He said the PAC/PEC should help NAWEC regain their arrears for effective functionality. He said that government will not allow institutions that they created to die for no genuine reason. He advised the management to approach the committee to find a possible solution to recover their loans owed to them. Honourable Member for Sandu Abdoulie Kanaji Jawla said that the Rural electrification supply amounted to 3% and said NAWEC should work hard to increase their services to several villages and towns. He said there are major towns and villages that should have electricity in the rural area. Finally he advises NAWEC that the way to save revenue is to change totally from the conventional formula to the cash power system.



NAWEC Management Responds Responding to the intervention and queries on various institutions owing NAWEC, Director Sanyang said NAWEC has engaged in various public relations methods through the print to electronic and said GRTS owes them and then demanded upfront payment. He said they are working on a renewable energy plan as highlighted by the subject matter specialist. He said the absence of a higher policy of investment in NAWEC disaster deters the management to take effective plans. He said the interconnection will be guided by international institutions.



Monday, February 17, 2014



Lawmakers recently raised concerns over millions of dalasis owed to the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), calling on defaulters to settle their arrears to enable the country’s utility corporation fulfill its mandate.



The concern was raised recently after the managing director of NAWEC, Ebrima Sanyang, tabled the institution’s activity report and financial statement for year 2012 before the Joint Session of the Public Accounts and Public Enterprises Committees (PAC/PEC) of the National Assembly.......



Source: Daily Observer News & more full report Monday, February 17, 2014The concern was raised recently after the managing director of NAWEC, Ebrima Sanyang, tabled the institution’s activity report and financial statement for year 2012 before the Joint Session of the Public Accounts and Public Enterprises Committees (PAC/PEC) of the National Assembly.......

The Point News Wednesday, May 07, 2014



ECOWAS officials currently in the country Tuesday met with Gambia government and NAWEC officials in connection with the signing of a $31.9 million grant agreement.



NAWEC is reported to be the sole beneficiary of the grant, and the signing ceremony kick starts the implementation of the emergency power supply programme for The Gambia, with the West African power pool project as the implementing agency........



Full Report

NAWEC benefits from $31.9M ECOWAS grant

The Point News Wednesday, May 07, 2014

ECOWAS officials currently in the country Tuesday met with Gambia government and NAWEC officials in connection with the signing of a $31.9 million grant agreement.

NAWEC is reported to be the sole beneficiary of the grant, and the signing ceremony kick starts the implementation of the emergency power supply programme for The Gambia, with the West African power pool project as the implementing agency........

The Point Wednesday, July 02, 2014



NAWEC the National Water and Electricity Company on Monday took delivery two new heavy fuel generators from the suppliers, at a ceremony held at Banjul seaport.



Costing US$20 million, the 2.7 and 2.9 megawatts generators will be installed at the company’s power stations in the provincial towns of Farafenni and Basse, and will bring electricity supply to more than 44 communities in rural Gambia.



Meanwhile, an extra US$10 million has been secured for the Bansang electricity expansion project, which will soon be unveiled, according to NAWEC sources.



The new generators are being provided under phase two of the company’s rural electricity expansion project, “to boost much-needed electricity supply in provincial Gambia”.



Information provided by NAWEC officials on Monday, revealed that the diesel-engine generation systems used in the first phase of the rural electrification project are being replaced by heavy fuel generators.



These will now be sent to rural Gambia, and once in operation, will bring 24 hours electricity supply to the towns and villages there.......

2. NAWEC poised to improve energy security



Daily Observer News Friday, June 27, 2014



The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) in collaboration with ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) Tuesday began a two-day training on the use of Hybrid Optimization Model for Electric Renewable (HOMER) software as a tool to re-project design.



HOMER is a powerful modeling software tool used for designing and analyzing hybrid power systems that contain a mix of conventional generators, wind turbines, combined heat and power, solar batteries, fuel cells, biomass and other inputs.



The project is designed to improve the energy security and reduce high emission of diesel fuel used in power generation in The Gambia.......

Foroyaa Sunday June 30, 2014 By Kebba Camara and Mamour M. Mbenga



Nowadays the supply of electricity in the Greater Banjul Area has been Tailor beset with frequent outages and longer periods of black out during both the day and night.



Consumers are complaining that they are sometimes deprived of electricity for long periods and after which it would come on for only few hours and then goes off again for another longer ‘spell.’ The consumers who are complaining the most are those whose work is directly dependent on the supply of electricity, especially the tailors and welders. Although, the phenomenon of load shedding or the inconsistent supply of electricity is a perennial problem that has been affecting consumers in the Gambia for a very long time now with seemingly no solution in sight, the consumers have described the situation this time round as getting worse and therefore want an urgent solution especially in light of the summer or hot season and the fast approaching Muslim fasting month of Ramadan....... The Point Wednesday, July 02, 2014NAWEC the National Water and Electricity Company on Monday took delivery two new heavy fuel generators from the suppliers, at a ceremony held at Banjul seaport.Costing US$20 million, the 2.7 and 2.9 megawatts generators will be installed at the company’s power stations in the provincial towns of Farafenni and Basse, and will bring electricity supply to more than 44 communities in rural Gambia.Meanwhile, an extra US$10 million has been secured for the Bansang electricity expansion project, which will soon be unveiled, according to NAWEC sources.The new generators are being provided under phase two of the company’s rural electricity expansion project, “to boost much-needed electricity supply in provincial Gambia”.Information provided by NAWEC officials on Monday, revealed that the diesel-engine generation systems used in the first phase of the rural electrification project are being replaced by heavy fuel generators.These will now be sent to rural Gambia, and once in operation, will bring 24 hours electricity supply to the towns and villages there....... Full Report Daily Observer News Friday, June 27, 2014The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) in collaboration with ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) Tuesday began a two-day training on the use of Hybrid Optimization Model for Electric Renewable (HOMER) software as a tool to re-project design.HOMER is a powerful modeling software tool used for designing and analyzing hybrid power systems that contain a mix of conventional generators, wind turbines, combined heat and power, solar batteries, fuel cells, biomass and other inputs.The project is designed to improve the energy security and reduce high emission of diesel fuel used in power generation in The Gambia....... Full Report Foroyaa Sunday June 30, 2014 By Kebba Camara and Mamour M. MbengaNowadays the supply of electricity in the Greater Banjul Area has been Tailor beset with frequent outages and longer periods of black out during both the day and night.Consumers are complaining that they are sometimes deprived of electricity for long periods and after which it would come on for only few hours and then goes off again for another longer ‘spell.’ The consumers who are complaining the most are those whose work is directly dependent on the supply of electricity, especially the tailors and welders. Although, the phenomenon of load shedding or the inconsistent supply of electricity is a perennial problem that has been affecting consumers in the Gambia for a very long time now with seemingly no solution in sight, the consumers have described the situation this time round as getting worse and therefore want an urgent solution especially in light of the summer or hot season and the fast approaching Muslim fasting month of Ramadan....... Full Report

http://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=11388&whichpage=5



"Hybrid Optimization Model for Electric Renewable (HOMER)"

By Hadram Hydara,



The Fatu Network



The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has set up a task force to launch an investigation into the financial affairs of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).



In a letter seen by TFN, the Finance Ministry demanded NAWEC to avail the assigned task force access to all necessary financial documents and information.



“In line with our previous communication to you, referred MF/F/166 (48), dated 12th October 2022, informing you of the task force set up by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs to look into the financial affairs of NAWEC, we hereby kindly seek your assistance in availing the task force the following documents/information: All power purchase agreements (PPAs), all procurement contracts signed during the last three years (from D1 million and above), all IT and consultancy contracts, draft statements of Management Accounts (2020 & 2021), all internal audit reports for the last three years, detail breakdown of revenue source (2020-2022 Q2), cash flow forecast for the year 2023, accounts receivable, Aging report-summary (water and electricity) as of 30th June 2022, accounts Payable Aging report-summary as of 30th June 2022, inventory Aging report-summary as of 30th June 2022, all bank accounts balance as of 30th June 2022, and contingent assets and liabilities, if any, the letter urged NAWEC.”



When contacted for comment on the request of the Finance Ministry, the Managing Director of NAWEC Nani Juwara, confirmed receiving the letter. However, when asked if the Finance Ministry made it known why they want to look into NAWEC’s financial affairs, the MD said: “No, not yet. As of now, we have only been served with this letter requesting information and financial details.”



Reproduced with the permission of FTN



