Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

GHOMM and their never ending struggle. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Previous Page Author Topic Page: 1 2 of 2 toubab1020





11666 Posts Posted - 24 Jun 2022 : 15:48:44



It is obvious that in order to solve this problem MEANINGFULL negociations have to take place amongst ALL the parties involved and a solution worked out.

.

The rule of law must take presidence in a demcratic country such as GAMBIA

++++++++++



===========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/nenneh-vows-to-sue-barrow-if-he-steps-foot-on-disputed-land/

==========



By Omar Bah on June 24, 2022



The Global Home of Medical Mission country representative has vowed to sue President Adama Barrow if he steps foot on the company’s Bijilo disputed land to lay the foundation for a hotel.



The government and Global HOMM have been battling over ownership of the land which was taken from the organisation by former president Yahya Jammeh.



The organisation left the country but returned after Jammeh lost his 2016 re-election bid and sued the government in an attempt to regain ownership of the land. In 2020, the high court ruled that the land be given back to Global HOMM. The government wants to use the land to construct a hotel as part of infrastructural development for OIC Conference.



Last year, the OIC secretariat together with its purported investor, contractors, and engineers visited the said property for inspection and the president is expected to lay the foundation stone next month.



But Nenneh Freda Gomez said she still believes that is just a plan.



“Even though they have made statements that in July the president is going to come to lay the foundation stone. I don’t know what authority the president has to come and perform such an action. But let’s watch and see the president who is supposed to protect all of us, who is supposed to be promoting the rule of law, who is supposed to be making sure the right thing is done, who is supposed to be making sure our judiciary is functional, who is supposed to be making sure nobody compromises the sanctity of our judiciary.



Let’s see if he himself will be in contempt. Because if the president comes here, I am not inviting him. It’s not going to be on our invitation and he also will be trespassing on this land and he will be sued, he will be charged with contempt. We will make sure we go to court to file contempt proceedings against him because nobody is above the law,” she said.



Madam Gomez described as false Justice Minister Dawda Jallow’s claims that there were two ongoing litigations concerning the land.



“I want to remind the AG that the state made an attempt by way of an application to strike out the suit on the representation that the property was one of those acquired by Yahya Jammeh and therefore a subject of the Janneh Commission, which was in fact false. The said application was dismissed by the court,” she added.



She added that the state had accepted payment of land rent from the Mission in the sum of D589,500 covering the period of 2007 to 2020.



“It is unimaginable that as a lawyer, the Attorney General would state that the judgements/orders of the courts in favour of the Home of Medical Mission are unenforceable. It is a basic principle of law that all judgements and orders of courts are valid and subsist until set aside. Even the layperson knows this basic principle,” she added.



The state through the AG, Nenneh added, continues to take the law into their own hands and blatantly disobeying and disrespecting the orders of the courts by using state-owned security apparatus to trample on the rights of citizens.



“If left unchecked, their distasteful actions will surely compromise the sanctity of our courts and render the rule of law in this country futile,” she added.

And so the row rumbles on ond on....dispite Court judgements.It is obvious that in order to solve this problem MEANINGFULL negociations have to take place amongst ALL the parties involved and a solution worked out.The rule of law must take presidence in a demcratic country such as GAMBIA++++++++++=====================By Omar Bah on June 24, 2022The Global Home of Medical Mission country representative has vowed to sue President Adama Barrow if he steps foot on the company’s Bijilo disputed land to lay the foundation for a hotel.The government and Global HOMM have been battling over ownership of the land which was taken from the organisation by former president Yahya Jammeh.The organisation left the country but returned after Jammeh lost his 2016 re-election bid and sued the government in an attempt to regain ownership of the land. In 2020, the high court ruled that the land be given back to Global HOMM. The government wants to use the land to construct a hotel as part of infrastructural development for OIC Conference.Last year, the OIC secretariat together with its purported investor, contractors, and engineers visited the said property for inspection and the president is expected to lay the foundation stone next month.But Nenneh Freda Gomez said she still believes that is just a plan.“Even though they have made statements that in July the president is going to come to lay the foundation stone. I don’t know what authority the president has to come and perform such an action. But let’s watch and see the president who is supposed to protect all of us, who is supposed to be promoting the rule of law, who is supposed to be making sure the right thing is done, who is supposed to be making sure our judiciary is functional, who is supposed to be making sure nobody compromises the sanctity of our judiciary.Let’s see if he himself will be in contempt. Because if the president comes here, I am not inviting him. It’s not going to be on our invitation and he also will be trespassing on this land and he will be sued, he will be charged with contempt. We will make sure we go to court to file contempt proceedings against him because nobody is above the law,” she said.Madam Gomez described as false Justice Minister Dawda Jallow’s claims that there were two ongoing litigations concerning the land.“I want to remind the AG that the state made an attempt by way of an application to strike out the suit on the representation that the property was one of those acquired by Yahya Jammeh and therefore a subject of the Janneh Commission, which was in fact false. The said application was dismissed by the court,” she added.She added that the state had accepted payment of land rent from the Mission in the sum of D589,500 covering the period of 2007 to 2020.“It is unimaginable that as a lawyer, the Attorney General would state that the judgements/orders of the courts in favour of the Home of Medical Mission are unenforceable. It is a basic principle of law that all judgements and orders of courts are valid and subsist until set aside. Even the layperson knows this basic principle,” she added.The state through the AG, Nenneh added, continues to take the law into their own hands and blatantly disobeying and disrespecting the orders of the courts by using state-owned security apparatus to trample on the rights of citizens.“If left unchecked, their distasteful actions will surely compromise the sanctity of our courts and render the rule of law in this country futile,” she added. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Momodou





Denmark

10891 Posts Posted - 24 Jun 2022 : 16:07:29 Disobedience and Abuse by The Gambia Government

By Madi Jobarteh



The blatant abuse of power and utter disregard of court orders by The Gambia Government against Global HOMM should outrage the conscience and concern of each and every citizen to stand up in defense of this charitable organization and its country director Nenneh Freda Gomez MP.



On Thursday June 23 Neneh was denied once again entry to the legally owned property of her organization after several decisions by various courts that the property belongs to them. Not only did the courts certify her organization is the rightful owner of the place but also Global HOMM is up to date on the payment of rates for the property hence indicating that the Government itself has confirmed their ownership otherwise they would not have accepted the payment of taxes.



Yet The Gambia Government, without fear or shame and in total disregard of the Constitution continues to disobey the decisions of constitutionally established courts in this country. None more than the Government has the obligation to uphold court rulings. Yet it is that same Government that is seen acting in total contravention of the Constitution which had given judicial power to the courts and enjoins all to respect its decisions.



In Section 120 of the Constitution, after the courts were established and vested with judicial power and to be independent and not subject to the authority of any person or authority, subsection 4 went further to place a special obligation on the Government to respect and assist the courts as stipulated here,



“The Government and all departments and agencies of the Government shall accord such assistance to the courts as the courts may reasonably require to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness.”



Therefore, on what authority or imagination should The Gambia Government disregard a court ruling as in this case involving Global HOMM?



This case is serious and all Gambians must be worried, concerned and agitated. This is because the very foundation of our republic is that there are three separate centers of power which are independent of each other. They should not interfere with but to respect each other. This is precisely to ensure that all power is not vested in one person or authority. This is to prevent abuse and corruption.



This is meant to ensure that power is restrained as the three organs serve as checks and balances against one another hence allow the rule of law to prevail. It is only in this context that accountability prevails in which case human rights are protected and justice is dispensed and sustainable development is delivered to the people.



Hence when a court judgement is flouted by anyone in society then the very foundations of democratic governance and the republic are threatened. Flouting court orders simply means one wishes to bring about the survival of the fittest, that is, might over right. This is clearly what The Gambia Government has done by disregarding a court order and then using armed police to deny lawful owners enjoy their rightful properties.



Thus let it be known that The Gambia Government has just committed armed robbery. It’s actions are no different from pirates in the high seas and armed robbers in our communities who disregard the Constitution by forcefully seizing people’s lawful properties.



Even more serious is the fact that this action by the Government tantamount to contempt of court which is a criminal offense. By this action, it means the Government has become not only a disobedient rogue entity but also has disrespected and disgraced the courts.



The dignity of the courts has been guaranteed and protected by the Constitution. This is further reinforced by citizens and entities by submitting themselves to the decisions of the court even if they disagree. This is what happens in a civilized democratic republic.



Hence when a citizen or any entity and especially the Government flouts a court decision, it does not only mean disobedience but it also means disgracing and ridiculing the dignity of the court. That’s assault. That is a heinous crime from a democratic and republican standpoints.



The court has no police or army to enforce its decision. It relies on citizens, entities and Government to enforce court decisions by accepting those decisions. Therefore if a citizen or any entity and more seriously the Government flouts a court decision then this is the highest disrespect and assault on the court.



For the Executive arm of the state to flout a court decision means usurpation of the power and status of the Judiciary as a pillar of the State. Technically that tantamount to a coup d’etat since it means an organ of the State is knocked down. This is what The Gambia Government has just committed - a coup d’etat.



All citizens must therefore stand with Global HOMM by realizing that if this abuse of power and disobedience should stand then it means no other citizen or entity is save in this country. It means my property and your property and indeed any of our rights can also be stolen today or tomorrow by the Government and nothing comes out of it. That’s impunity.



The Government must be told to pull back its armed police from that private property and submit itself to the court rulings on this case. The Government must be told to follow due process and not to trample upon it. The Government must be told to compensate Neneh and Lamin Sey as ruled by the courts.



Pres. Adama Barrow promised system change and ‘Never Again’ in his 2016 presidential elections manifesto. That manifesto was set against such actions that his Government is now perpetuating six years down the line. Let us not allow him. Let us stop the Government from becoming a vagabond on our heads.



I hereby call on all Gambians to join Neneh Freda Gomez the next time she visits their lawful property in Bijilo. Let us all go with her and occupy that property in solidarity with Global HOMM and in defense of our own rights and lives.



Adama Barrow and Dawda Jallow and Abdoulie Sanyang do not own this country alone. They are public servants meant to uphold the law, protect human rights and respect court rulings. Failure to do so means they are in contempt of not only the courts but also in contempt of the Constitution and disrespecting the supremacy and sovereignty of citizens as stipulated in Section 1(2) of the Constitution.



Stand up. Speak up.



For The Gambia Our Homeland A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Page: 1 2 of 2 Topic Previous Page New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |