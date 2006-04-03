Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11604 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2019 : 22:45:32



The mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Ahmed Bensouda has said that they are conducting a feasibility study funded by UNDP over Bakoteh dumpsite, signaling that they will decide to either go with composing waste to energy or engineer land fill.



However, he was quick to add that they are yet to decide on which method to take but are working with partners.



Mayor Bensouda made these remarks last Friday at KMC Complex during the presentation of 100 waste bins to schools, hospitals and religious places. The bins and some medical supplies due to be received this week are donations to the council by the city of Madison in U.S.A. following Mayor Bensouda’s visit last October.



Lord Mayor Bensouda described Bakoteh dumpsite as a big problem but said they are committed to securing a fence for it as well as engaging partners on which method to take.



He also described waste management as one of the biggest problems for The Gambia, but noted that KMC will take the lead with regard to waste management.



He said that the council is also challenged with indiscriminate littering, illegal dumping, waste collection and waste processing but are taking concrete steps to mitigate them this year.



On illegal dumping, he said, they have cleared over 60 of them and are currently installing 500 street bins to address littering.



According to him, they are also due to commence drain cleaning over the weekend to ensure limited flooding during the rainy season.



In the coming weeks, he said, councilors of various wards will lead the delegation to ensure beneficiaries receive waste bins.



However, he said, receiving the bins is one thing but usage and maintenance is another; and therefore urged recipients to manage them well to ensure they last long.



For schools, he said this is an opportunity for them to teach children about waste management to ensure Gambia becomes a very clean nation as they grow up.

Author: Cherno Omar Bobb





http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/mayor-bensouda-hints-on-future-of-bakoteh-dumpsit





RELATED:





Monday, April 08, 2019

The mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Ahmed Bensouda has said that they are conducting a feasibility study funded by UNDP over Bakoteh dumpsite, signaling that they will decide to either go with composing waste to energy or engineer land fill.

However, he was quick to add that they are yet to decide on which method to take but are working with partners.

Mayor Bensouda made these remarks last Friday at KMC Complex during the presentation of 100 waste bins to schools, hospitals and religious places. The bins and some medical supplies due to be received this week are donations to the council by the city of Madison in U.S.A. following Mayor Bensouda's visit last October.

Lord Mayor Bensouda described Bakoteh dumpsite as a big problem but said they are committed to securing a fence for it as well as engaging partners on which method to take.

He also described waste management as one of the biggest problems for The Gambia, but noted that KMC will take the lead with regard to waste management.

He said that the council is also challenged with indiscriminate littering, illegal dumping, waste collection and waste processing but are taking concrete steps to mitigate them this year.

On illegal dumping, he said, they have cleared over 60 of them and are currently installing 500 street bins to address littering.

According to him, they are also due to commence drain cleaning over the weekend to ensure limited flooding during the rainy season.

In the coming weeks, he said, councilors of various wards will lead the delegation to ensure beneficiaries receive waste bins.

However, he said, receiving the bins is one thing but usage and maintenance is another; and therefore urged recipients to manage them well to ensure they last long.

For schools, he said this is an opportunity for them to teach children about waste management to ensure Gambia becomes a very clean nation as they grow up.

Author: Cherno Omar Bobb

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/mayor-bensouda-hints-on-future-of-bakoteh-dumpsit

RELATED:

http://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=13914&

11604 Posts

Edited by - toubab1020 on 22 Jul 2019 23:25:55





11604 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2019 : 23:08:35

2014 this was started what has happened ? NOTHING !!!







"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2019 : 23:12:00 Its the Usual Gambian Problem, MONEY !!! who will pay ?

Education Health that is super for DONORS waste management, Effluent,FILTH, rubbish sewage



No Glory in that







"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 Apr 2019 00:39:23





11604 Posts Posted - 17 Jul 2019 : 01:17:54

======================================================================

Tuesday, July 16, 2019



Waste management is a serious problem in many developing countries including The Gambia. People should also change their attitude towards proper handling of wastes. It is not anywhere, where people should throw waste. Remember that the anti-littering bill is in full swing.



However, local authorities should take proper mechanism to ensure that our environment is kept clean. It is common knowledge that waste management is a central issue and synonymous with urbanisation. Proper handling of waste remains the most pressing challenge confronting our municipalities and councils particularly in the urban centres.



If the current pattern of unhygienic littering of our neighbourhoods continues, the next generation will have to address waste from millions of plastic containers and bags, electronics and computer parts.



The worrying part is that some of these materials found in waste are not biodegradable, and as they photo-degrade over hundreds of years they release chemicals into the environment.



And hazardous products that end up in our waste stream include batteries, automotive fluids; and hazardous household waste, such as oil-based paints, pesticides, and automotive fluids. For instance, batteries contain lead that can leak onto the soil. Toxins from waste can pollute our soil and surface and ground waters. Soil contamination also poses human health risks to children playing on dumps.



Depending on location, dumps can keep water from draining which may lead to flooding. Illegal dumps can also pose a fire risk; disrupt wildlife habitats, and present physical hazards to human health. The municipality should be cognizant of these facts and above all know that the purpose of any development process is to achieve a decent society; decent not only in terms of material wellbeing of the people, but their physical wellbeing as well.



We called on authorities to continue their effort in devising concrete steps with regard to the disposal of waste and its management in our communities. In some countries, pile of wastes are processed which are tune into useful object that in turns benefit the communities.



Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Waste management is a serious problem in many developing countries including The Gambia. People should also change their attitude towards proper handling of wastes. It is not anywhere, where people should throw waste. Remember that the anti-littering bill is in full swing.

However, local authorities should take proper mechanism to ensure that our environment is kept clean. It is common knowledge that waste management is a central issue and synonymous with urbanisation. Proper handling of waste remains the most pressing challenge confronting our municipalities and councils particularly in the urban centres.

If the current pattern of unhygienic littering of our neighbourhoods continues, the next generation will have to address waste from millions of plastic containers and bags, electronics and computer parts.

The worrying part is that some of these materials found in waste are not biodegradable, and as they photo-degrade over hundreds of years they release chemicals into the environment.

And hazardous products that end up in our waste stream include batteries, automotive fluids; and hazardous household waste, such as oil-based paints, pesticides, and automotive fluids. For instance, batteries contain lead that can leak onto the soil. Toxins from waste can pollute our soil and surface and ground waters. Soil contamination also poses human health risks to children playing on dumps.

Depending on location, dumps can keep water from draining which may lead to flooding. Illegal dumps can also pose a fire risk; disrupt wildlife habitats, and present physical hazards to human health. The municipality should be cognizant of these facts and above all know that the purpose of any development process is to achieve a decent society; decent not only in terms of material wellbeing of the people, but their physical wellbeing as well.

We called on authorities to continue their effort in devising concrete steps with regard to the disposal of waste and its management in our communities. In some countries, pile of wastes are processed which are tune into useful object that in turns benefit the communities.

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/waste-management-3

Ahhhhhhhhh......... The Point is reinforcing the stand that it took in 2015.things and attitudes cannot change overnight they must be given time

Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Jul 2019 01:19:07





11604 Posts Posted - 22 Jul 2019 : 16:07:10

SNIPPET:

".......within the jurisdiction of Brikama, therefore it’s the responsibility of BAC to look into the matter."





+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++++

By Mustapha Jallow July 22, 2019



A reserved buffer zone of forest situated at the Brikama Nyambai Forest Park, has been turned to a dumpsite by the communities nearby. The communities have been accused by Forest officers for ‘illegally’ dumping waste inside the forest’s buffer zone area during the night.



This reporter visited the site on Tuesday July 16th 2019, and noticed that some of the planted trees close by have either died or are in the process of wilting away because of the massive garbage dumped within and the foul stench and odour. This reporter said all sorts of waste can be found at this site such as plastic bags, baby pampas, human excreta, old and discarded vehicle tires, waste clothing and the list goes on.



Momodou Lamin Njai, an Assistant at the Technical Unit of the Department of Forestry’s Nyambai station, alleged that local communities close to the Forest are engaged in illegal night dumping of waste within the area; that the forest is state owned and is not meant to carry out any illegal activity within the Forest park.



“Dumping garbage in the forest is illegal. It is against the rules and regulations of the Department of Forestry,” he remarked. He accused nearby residents and the people selling near the area, of throwing their garbage in the buffer zone of the Forest park.



Njai told this reporter that the illegal dumping causes sporadic fire outbreaks within the forest buffer zone, and that this can burn for days which destroys young plants and bigger trees in the process. He complained of the foul smell that comes from the site and this he said is toxic to any animal or human that breathes it. Njai laments that if the illegal dumping of garbage continues within the park, it will be difficult for them to regenerate trees in the area. He said the Brikama Area Council is aware of the activity, but did not take any action to remedy the situation. Njai urged the local community and anyone residing in close proximity to the Forest, to avoid dumping inside the buffer zone of the Forest park.



This reporter contacted one resident of the area (name withheld), who acknowledged the dumping of waste in the forest. She lamented that the result of dumping within the forest park has never been their wish; that they do this because they have nowhere to dump their waste, which she said continues to pile up in their homes. “Where we live is far from the main highway and this makes it hard for us to throw our garbage. The Brikama Area Council is not helping us. We are taxpayers and they should collect our waste or allocate us a dumpsite. I call on the local authorities to collect our wastes or help us with a place where we can dump our waste,” she said.



When contacted for comments regarding this illegal dumpsite within the Forest buffer zone area at the Nyambai Forest Park, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Brikama Area Council said their institution is not responsible. He indicated to this reporter that dumpsites have been identified by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and referred this reporter to that institution.



In a telephone interview, Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang, a Communication Officer at the National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed that dumping in the forest is illegal. He added that anyone found dumping waste in the forest will face the law.



“It’s criminal to dump waste inside the forest but if we find those conducting these illegal activities NEA will take legal against them. The Nyambai has never been identified as a dumping area,” he warned.



When it was put to him that Brikama Area Council spokesperson says their institution is not responsible, NEA Alkinky said the forest park is within the jurisdiction of Brikama, therefore it’s the responsibility of BAC to look into the matter.



By Mustapha Jallow July 22, 2019

A reserved buffer zone of forest situated at the Brikama Nyambai Forest Park, has been turned to a dumpsite by the communities nearby. The communities have been accused by Forest officers for 'illegally' dumping waste inside the forest's buffer zone area during the night.

This reporter visited the site on Tuesday July 16th 2019, and noticed that some of the planted trees close by have either died or are in the process of wilting away because of the massive garbage dumped within and the foul stench and odour. This reporter said all sorts of waste can be found at this site such as plastic bags, baby pampas, human excreta, old and discarded vehicle tires, waste clothing and the list goes on.

Momodou Lamin Njai, an Assistant at the Technical Unit of the Department of Forestry's Nyambai station, alleged that local communities close to the Forest are engaged in illegal night dumping of waste within the area; that the forest is state owned and is not meant to carry out any illegal activity within the Forest park.

"Dumping garbage in the forest is illegal. It is against the rules and regulations of the Department of Forestry," he remarked. He accused nearby residents and the people selling near the area, of throwing their garbage in the buffer zone of the Forest park.

Njai told this reporter that the illegal dumping causes sporadic fire outbreaks within the forest buffer zone, and that this can burn for days which destroys young plants and bigger trees in the process. He complained of the foul smell that comes from the site and this he said is toxic to any animal or human that breathes it. Njai laments that if the illegal dumping of garbage continues within the park, it will be difficult for them to regenerate trees in the area. He said the Brikama Area Council is aware of the activity, but did not take any action to remedy the situation. Njai urged the local community and anyone residing in close proximity to the Forest, to avoid dumping inside the buffer zone of the Forest park.

This reporter contacted one resident of the area (name withheld), who acknowledged the dumping of waste in the forest. She lamented that the result of dumping within the forest park has never been their wish; that they do this because they have nowhere to dump their waste, which she said continues to pile up in their homes. "Where we live is far from the main highway and this makes it hard for us to throw our garbage. The Brikama Area Council is not helping us. We are taxpayers and they should collect our waste or allocate us a dumpsite. I call on the local authorities to collect our wastes or help us with a place where we can dump our waste," she said.

When contacted for comments regarding this illegal dumpsite within the Forest buffer zone area at the Nyambai Forest Park, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Brikama Area Council said their institution is not responsible. He indicated to this reporter that dumpsites have been identified by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and referred this reporter to that institution.

In a telephone interview, Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang, a Communication Officer at the National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed that dumping in the forest is illegal. He added that anyone found dumping waste in the forest will face the law.

"It's criminal to dump waste inside the forest but if we find those conducting these illegal activities NEA will take legal against them. The Nyambai has never been identified as a dumping area," he warned.

When it was put to him that Brikama Area Council spokesperson says their institution is not responsible, NEA Alkinky said the forest park is within the jurisdiction of Brikama, therefore it's the responsibility of BAC to look into the matter.

https://foroyaa.gm/reserved-buffer-zone-at-nyambai-forest-turned-to-dumpsite/

Here we are again.....lack of action by the Councils responsible.Just hoping that "it will go away"........More Attaya anyone ?

11604 Posts





11604 Posts Posted - 22 Jul 2019 : 23:23:15



RELATED TOPIC:

https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=13670&whichpage=2



Plenty of unansweed Questions .

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++





With Madiba Singhateh



In this week’s edition of the Environment Column, we will talk about waste management most especially within the Kanifing Municipality.



Readers can recall that recently, the KMC introduced twenty new Garbage trucks earmarked for the Municipality’s ‘‘Mbalit’’ project for daily waste collection within the nineteen Wards of the Municipality.



As the second largest Municipality after the West Coast Region and with a dense population of over 300,000 inhabitants, makes it difficult for past Municipal administrations to make a difference in waste management within the Municipality. As at now, all waste collected within the municipality is dumped at the Bakoteh Dumpsite which is also located within the KM, and the inhabitants surrounding the dumpsite continue to cry for its relocation.



In March 2017, the community staged protests that led to the closure of the Bakoteh dumpsite for three months.



The new administration under the dispensation of the New Mayor Talib Bensouda, has introduced garbage collection trucks which can be described as the first of its kind within the Municipality. The new trucks are designated to collect the waste of the entire Municipality’s Wards with of course some cost attached to this service.



Waste management and sorting out of waste is also another concern. Hence the Municipal Council has a plan of generating electricity from the waste generated. However, this is only possible when waste is sorted out properly.



Lamin Dibba, the Bakau Cape Point Ward Councilor and Chairperson of the Environmental and Sanitation committee at the KMC, said the ‘‘Mbalit’’ project is one of the greatest projects Council has embarked on for the past twenty five years; that as New Councilors, they already know that waste is the Municipality’s biggest challenge. Dibba said it is because of waste that some areas of the Municipality are flooded during the rainy season; that the floods happen because of people’s attitude of throwing waste in drainages and other waterways.



Dibba said with the ‘‘Mbalit’’ project, there will be house to house collection to collect waste within the Municipality instead of people throwing waste in wetlands, waterways or in their backyards. ‘‘If the people see the trucks on their doorstep, they will have confidence and will be willing to pay their rates,’’ he said; that the project will further minimize their work and will create employment for young people who will be selling tickets to those who want their waste to be collected and transported.



Dibba said the tickets in the seven wards will be sold every day before the arrival of the trucks.



Regarding the Bakoteh dumpsite, Dibba said there is plan for its relocation and this will be a joint venture between the KMC, BCC and the Brikama Area Council.



‘‘We already have a land fill where the Bakoteh dumpsite will be transferred to,’’ he said; that transferring the site is not an easy process that people think should happen immediately. On the transformation of waste to energy, Dibba said such a project needs waste sorting equipment; that in the Gambia people do not normally sort their waste.



‘‘Mbalit’’ Project Director Bakary Singhate said the project started when the new Mayor and his team had complaints from the electorate that waste management is the main concern of the Municipal Council; that they complained of the growing problem of household waste which has persisted for decades without any permanent solution to end this; that ‘‘Mbalit’’ project is a fulfilment to that promise the Mayor made to the electorate. He said a nominal fee will be levied on every waste collected from every household, to cover the maintenance cost of the trucks.



Singhate said garbage collection will be carried out zone by zone, five days of the week; that this means all the Wards will be catered for at any given time.



He said tickets are sold for 10 dalasi for each 50 kilo bag containers and bins will be for 20 dalasi; that this is far cheaper than the private sector who charge 400 dalasi for every waste collected; that donkey carts owners charge 15 dalasi.



Singhate concludes that the project will prevent people from illegal dumping and will also prevent the dumping of sand and metal in waste bins; that Council’s next project is to supply people with bins to help them sort their waste.



With Madiba Singhateh

In this week's edition of the Environment Column, we will talk about waste management most especially within the Kanifing Municipality.

Readers can recall that recently, the KMC introduced twenty new Garbage trucks earmarked for the Municipality's ''Mbalit'' project for daily waste collection within the nineteen Wards of the Municipality.

As the second largest Municipality after the West Coast Region and with a dense population of over 300,000 inhabitants, makes it difficult for past Municipal administrations to make a difference in waste management within the Municipality. As at now, all waste collected within the municipality is dumped at the Bakoteh Dumpsite which is also located within the KM, and the inhabitants surrounding the dumpsite continue to cry for its relocation.

In March 2017, the community staged protests that led to the closure of the Bakoteh dumpsite for three months.

The new administration under the dispensation of the New Mayor Talib Bensouda, has introduced garbage collection trucks which can be described as the first of its kind within the Municipality. The new trucks are designated to collect the waste of the entire Municipality's Wards with of course some cost attached to this service.

Waste management and sorting out of waste is also another concern. Hence the Municipal Council has a plan of generating electricity from the waste generated. However, this is only possible when waste is sorted out properly.

Lamin Dibba, the Bakau Cape Point Ward Councilor and Chairperson of the Environmental and Sanitation committee at the KMC, said the ''Mbalit'' project is one of the greatest projects Council has embarked on for the past twenty five years; that as New Councilors, they already know that waste is the Municipality's biggest challenge. Dibba said it is because of waste that some areas of the Municipality are flooded during the rainy season; that the floods happen because of people's attitude of throwing waste in drainages and other waterways.

Dibba said with the ''Mbalit'' project, there will be house to house collection to collect waste within the Municipality instead of people throwing waste in wetlands, waterways or in their backyards. ''If the people see the trucks on their doorstep, they will have confidence and will be willing to pay their rates,'' he said; that the project will further minimize their work and will create employment for young people who will be selling tickets to those who want their waste to be collected and transported.

Dibba said the tickets in the seven wards will be sold every day before the arrival of the trucks.

Regarding the Bakoteh dumpsite, Dibba said there is plan for its relocation and this will be a joint venture between the KMC, BCC and the Brikama Area Council.

''We already have a land fill where the Bakoteh dumpsite will be transferred to,'' he said; that transferring the site is not an easy process that people think should happen immediately. On the transformation of waste to energy, Dibba said such a project needs waste sorting equipment; that in the Gambia people do not normally sort their waste.

''Mbalit'' Project Director Bakary Singhate said the project started when the new Mayor and his team had complaints from the electorate that waste management is the main concern of the Municipal Council; that they complained of the growing problem of household waste which has persisted for decades without any permanent solution to end this; that ''Mbalit'' project is a fulfilment to that promise the Mayor made to the electorate. He said a nominal fee will be levied on every waste collected from every household, to cover the maintenance cost of the trucks.

Singhate said garbage collection will be carried out zone by zone, five days of the week; that this means all the Wards will be catered for at any given time.

He said tickets are sold for 10 dalasi for each 50 kilo bag containers and bins will be for 20 dalasi; that this is far cheaper than the private sector who charge 400 dalasi for every waste collected; that donkey carts owners charge 15 dalasi.

Singhate concludes that the project will prevent people from illegal dumping and will also prevent the dumping of sand and metal in waste bins; that Council's next project is to supply people with bins to help them sort their waste.

https://foroyaa.gm/new-trucks-ready-to-collect-over-300-tons-of-garbage-per-day/

Very nice trucks I am sure,one question where are the trucks going to discharge the collected waste?, Who has the contract for maintaing the trucks ?,who bought the trucks in the first place?,

RELATED TOPIC:

Plenty of unansweed Questions .

Edited by - toubab1020 on 23 Jul 2019 17:15:28





11604 Posts Posted - 08 Aug 2019 : 19:06:54



One of the biggest problems facing our municipalities and councils today is waste management and it needs urgent and maximum attention.



What even makes waste management more and more complicated is that there are no permanent places for disposing waste management in The Gambia and also waste producers do not separate their waste for easy management.



Most of these problems are in our urban centers where majority of the population lives. Most of these wastes have serious health consequences if not properly managed. Most of the waste ends up in landfills or dumped into the ocean. This causes severe health and environmental issues including malaria and waterborne diseases as a direct result of the smell of landfills that attracts flies and the toxins that seep into the soil and water supply.



Incineration of solid waste products – (burning garbage) creates a toxic pollution that causes serious health issues. The fact that open burning is a common norm in this country does not make it legal. Right steps need to be taken to arrest this menace because open burning exposes many people to serious health hazards.



Studies have shown that out of 108 million metric tons of waste generated in West Africa a year (and growing), about 98 million tons of waste went straight into landfills. The ramifications of this are incalculable. With E-waste being widely reported as the largest issue in West Africa, it creates yet another factor to consider. E-waste comprises waste from cellphones, laptops, air conditioners and refrigerators. All of which contain toxic elements such as mercury and lead, and if not managed properly can be very dangerous to the environment, local water supply and people around the vicinity.



Our councils and municipalities in Kombos have a daunting challenge that they are confronted with on daily basis, putting into account the magnitude of importation of used goods into this country. Most of these good are so ancient that the consumers don’t even have appetite to buy those materials.



More stringent measure is still needed to ensure effective waste management in Kombos.



This is a clarion call on government to support all municipal councils in their waste disposal plans and further help in the enforcement of their by-laws and prosecution of offenders.



“The most important reason for waste collection is the protection of the environment and the health of the population. Rubbish and waste can cause air and water pollution. Rotting garbage is also known to produce harmful gases that mix with the air and can cause breathing problems in people.”



The Point;

One of the biggest problems facing our municipalities and councils today is waste management and it needs urgent and maximum attention.

What even makes waste management more and more complicated is that there are no permanent places for disposing waste management in The Gambia and also waste producers do not separate their waste for easy management.

Most of these problems are in our urban centers where majority of the population lives. Most of these wastes have serious health consequences if not properly managed. Most of the waste ends up in landfills or dumped into the ocean. This causes severe health and environmental issues including malaria and waterborne diseases as a direct result of the smell of landfills that attracts flies and the toxins that seep into the soil and water supply.

Incineration of solid waste products – (burning garbage) creates a toxic pollution that causes serious health issues. The fact that open burning is a common norm in this country does not make it legal. Right steps need to be taken to arrest this menace because open burning exposes many people to serious health hazards.

Studies have shown that out of 108 million metric tons of waste generated in West Africa a year (and growing), about 98 million tons of waste went straight into landfills. The ramifications of this are incalculable. With

toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 17 Aug 2019 : 14:20:57



SUPER SUPER CONCEPT GREAT BUT IS THE MONEY AVAILABLE NOW ?





Will this published information result is a tangable start to a vast and EXPENSIVE project ?

Will there be a "Clarification " from the politicos ?



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

August 16, 2019



Every civilisation produces waste and the more advance a civilisation is sadly the more waste is being produced.



This and other prevailing factors lead to the inception of Bio Energy Power Gambia Ltd. since the 24th of September 2018 with the aim of expansion and stabilisation of energy sector in The Gambia.



The operation involves installation of 200 power plants throughout the breath and length of the country. Dr. Alkali A.F. Conteh the manager & Ralph Hanswille is the sole inventor of this waste processing machines.



The energy produced would be stored in the national grid for later use specifically to combat blackouts and restore street lightening.



The operation will give rise to about 10,000 job opportunities ranging from the transportation, management, treatment, maintenance and security personals of the various installed plants thereby boasting the economic status of the people involved in the entity.



Individuals can gain income by gathering waste to enable us live in a waste free environment.



The Gambia with a base load of 70 megawatts and energy peak of 150 megawatts can benefit from the innovations of Bio Energy Power Gambia Ltd, a Gambian registered entity specialised in the transformation of trashes and waste ranging from sludge, sewages and garbage’s from companies, factories and households into energy for light and the by-products used as manure to enhance the growth of plants and animals.



The Gambia, recognised as one of the poorest 20 countries in the world with most citizens living less than one Euro per day also has the second highest energy cost worldwide.



The country also no proper disposal of waste poising serious threats and health hazards especially to those communities that are within the subordinates like Bakoteh, Kotu, Banjul just to name, presenting a huge challenge to the inhabitants, the Municipality and the Government at large.



NAWEC the country’s power and water company has had a serious problems of disposing sludge and sewage generated from the activities of the power generators located in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA), particularly in the Tourism Development Area (TDA).



In view of all these challenges, the Bio Energy Gambia Ltd. Can play a key role because in its capacity, the company will collect, treat and convert such wastes into energy and thus eliminate the environmental hazards and offensive stench coming from the dumping sites and more particularly the sewage ponds of Kotu that we all know.



The Management of the Bio Energy Power Gambia Ltd. are hereby seeking for collaboration with our esteem Government, Individuals and NGO’s.



for partnership in realising this laudable project as a solution to combat our ever tragic improper waste disposal that we all know.



The company is located on Kotu Bertil Harding Highway, Serekunda -The Gambia can be reached on

970 48 35 | 386 93 39 or



https://standard.gm/introducing-of-waste-to-energy-plant-in-the-gambia/ Once again The Standard is in first place with the NEWS !!!Will this published information result is a tangable start to a vast and EXPENSIVE project ?Will there be a "Clarification " from the politicos ?++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++August 16, 2019Every civilisation produces waste and the more advance a civilisation is sadly the more waste is being produced.This and other prevailing factors lead to the inception of Bio Energy Power Gambia Ltd. since the 24th of September 2018 with the aim of expansion and stabilisation of energy sector in The Gambia.The operation involves installation of 200 power plants throughout the breath and length of the country. Dr. Alkali A.F. Conteh the manager & Ralph Hanswille is the sole inventor of this waste processing machines.The energy produced would be stored in the national grid for later use specifically to combat blackouts and restore street lightening.The operation will give rise to about 10,000 job opportunities ranging from the transportation, management, treatment, maintenance and security personals of the various installed plants thereby boasting the economic status of the people involved in the entity.Individuals can gain income by gathering waste to enable us live in a waste free environment.The Gambia with a base load of 70 megawatts and energy peak of 150 megawatts can benefit from the innovations of Bio Energy Power Gambia Ltd, a Gambian registered entity specialised in the transformation of trashes and waste ranging from sludge, sewages and garbage’s from companies, factories and households into energy for light and the by-products used as manure to enhance the growth of plants and animals.The Gambia, recognised as one of the poorest 20 countries in the world with most citizens living less than one Euro per day also has the second highest energy cost worldwide.The country also no proper disposal of waste poising serious threats and health hazards especially to those communities that are within the subordinates like Bakoteh, Kotu, Banjul just to name, presenting a huge challenge to the inhabitants, the Municipality and the Government at large.NAWEC the country’s power and water company has had a serious problems of disposing sludge and sewage generated from the activities of the power generators located in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA), particularly in the Tourism Development Area (TDA).In view of all these challenges, the Bio Energy Gambia Ltd. Can play a key role because in its capacity, the company will collect, treat and convert such wastes into energy and thus eliminate the environmental hazards and offensive stench coming from the dumping sites and more particularly the sewage ponds of Kotu that we all know.The Management of the Bio Energy Power Gambia Ltd. are hereby seeking for collaboration with our esteem Government, Individuals and NGO’s.for partnership in realising this laudable project as a solution to combat our ever tragic improper waste disposal that we all know.The company is located on Kotu Bertil Harding Highway, Serekunda -The Gambia can be reached on970 48 35 | 386 93 39 or www.bio-energy-power-gambia-ltd.com "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Aug 2019 14:30:10 toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 16 Oct 2019 : 10:53:19

Secondly will the workers and management respect the NEW vehicles and EQUIPMENT or like so many NEW things given to Gambia in the past be fiddled with so they break down and the Gambian worth ethic kicks in and workers relax for a few days until the "Problem" is "fixed" . I Really hope that all the vehickes are PROPERLY MAINTAINED and have a long and problem free life. Have things Changed since 2012 ?



RELATED TOPIC:

http://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=12477



"Contrary to what is popularly believed, Africa's development prospects rest, for the most part, on the hands of its own people; and not anyone else's."



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

By Ousainou J. Sawaneh (Ojee)



October 15, 2019

As part of the council’s efforts to see clean and healthy environment within the Municipality, the Lord Mayor of KMC Talib Ahmed Bensouda on Monday 14th October, 2019 inaugurates four new sanitation trucks and ten skip bins.

The four trucks and ten bins are additional to the 19 existing trucks of the KMC’s 19 wards and will also enables the council to eradicate illegal dumpsites and also to implement proper waste management and collection within the council.

Speaking at the ceremony the Lord Mayor expressed the council’s commitment in ensuring that waste processing facilities are introduced to complete KMC’s waste management ecosystem.

Bensouda said the KMC first initiated the ‘Mbalit’ project, which he said has gone a long way under the leadership of the project manager Bakary Singhateh, adding that they have records collection of 100,000 per month while commending the members of the community for embracing the project.

He added that waste management has been an issue for decades in the municipality adding that his council is taking major steps to ensuring that families and children lives in a clean environment.

Mayor Bensouda appeal to the members of the community to support the project and comply “we have done our part by bringing the tools and solutions but the rest has to be done by the members of our community and am sure they will comply” he said.

He assured that the next step is the waste processing, adding that in the next few month the council will process the waste collected and to add value to create employment “we want to leave a legacy of the cleanness city in the sub region, which is KMC” he said

Deputy Director of Services KMC, Lamin Badjie said three of the trucks will be used for collecting communal waste in the municipality such as markets and institutions while the remaining one will specifically concentrate on collecting and disporting waste.

For his part the CEO of KMC, Mr. Jaja Cham reiterated the commitment of the ministry of local government and the finance in helping the council to get the trucks direct delivery, while they work on the duty waver. “We have seen their valuable support to see a clean KMC” he said.

Deputy Mayor Musa Bah challenge the members of the community to take good care of the bins.



http://dailynewsgm.com/bensouda-inaugurates-4-sanitation-trucks-10-skip-bins/ This shows that the KMC is taking ACTION, great BUT I have a couple of thoughts for you Dear Reader,firstly Will the CUSTOMERS be able to find the MONEY to pay for this service?Secondly will the workers and management respect the NEW vehicles and EQUIPMENT or like so many NEW things given to Gambia in the past be fiddled with so they break down and the Gambian worth ethic kicks in and workers relax for a few days until the "Problem" is "fixed" . I Really hope that all the vehickes are PROPERLY MAINTAINED and have a long and problem free life. Have things Changed since 2012 ?RELATED TOPIC:"Contrary to what is popularly believed, Africa's development prospects rest, for the most part, on the hands of its own people; and not anyone else's."++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++By Ousainou J. Sawaneh (Ojee)October 15, 2019As part of the council’s efforts to see clean and healthy environment within the Municipality, the Lord Mayor of KMC Talib Ahmed Bensouda on Monday 14th October, 2019 inaugurates four new sanitation trucks and ten skip bins.The four trucks and ten bins are additional to the 19 existing trucks of the KMC’s 19 wards and will also enables the council to eradicate illegal dumpsites and also to implement proper waste management and collection within the council.Speaking at the ceremony the Lord Mayor expressed the council’s commitment in ensuring that waste processing facilities are introduced to complete KMC’s waste management ecosystem.Bensouda said the KMC first initiated the ‘Mbalit’ project, which he said has gone a long way under the leadership of the project manager Bakary Singhateh, adding that they have records collection of 100,000 per month while commending the members of the community for embracing the project.He added that waste management has been an issue for decades in the municipality adding that his council is taking major steps to ensuring that families and children lives in a clean environment.Mayor Bensouda appeal to the members of the community to support the project and comply “we have done our part by bringing the tools and solutions but the rest has to be done by the members of our community and am sure they will comply” he said.He assured that the next step is the waste processing, adding that in the next few month the council will process the waste collected and to add value to create employment “we want to leave a legacy of the cleanness city in the sub region, which is KMC” he saidDeputy Director of Services KMC, Lamin Badjie said three of the trucks will be used for collecting communal waste in the municipality such as markets and institutions while the remaining one will specifically concentrate on collecting and disporting waste.For his part the CEO of KMC, Mr. Jaja Cham reiterated the commitment of the ministry of local government and the finance in helping the council to get the trucks direct delivery, while they work on the duty waver. “We have seen their valuable support to see a clean KMC” he said.Deputy Mayor Musa Bah challenge the members of the community to take good care of the bins. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 16 Oct 2019 18:06:19 toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 30 Oct 2019 : 17:05:15



October 30, 2019



In another historic moment, the Mayor of KMC inaugurated another new 90 public bins intended for the tourist designated areas and KMs beaches in preparation for the tourism season, in a view to ensuring clean and healthy environment within the council.

Speaking at the ceremony Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda said the 90 spectacular public bins are meant for the TDA (tourist destination area) and KMs beaches in preparation for the tourism season. He said one of the key sectors of KMs economy and an important area is to keep clean for both Gambian beach goers and tourists.

Mayor Bensouda reiterated on the importance of the project, which he said is aimed to solving three problems, youth employment, recycling of old tires and adding value to the tourist sector in the country.

He said Gambian youth are doing well in terms of skill work while calling on the government bodies both local and central to find ways and engage the youths to ensure that they fully and gainfully employed.

“Don’t Throw It (DTI) youths who use recycled tires from Bakoteh to create their bins and have used youths to create 50 units, and Circle Logistics youth who have used recycled factory pallets and hired tour-guides (bomsters) to create 40 units” he said.

He further said the bins will help keep the beaches clean for Gambian picnickers and tourist alike and will help support KMs tourism-based businesses.

On his part the Director of Services KMC, Lamin Sanyang said the idea of the inauguration is see waste free on the highways adding that over the past months the council has install over 500 bins within its watch and the council is installing 90 bins. He said

He added that there are compartment bins made by the Circle Logistic adding that those compartment bins will be install in the TDAs, which he said will help to improve on the environment and to ensure that the Tourism Development Areas are clean. He believed that will bust the tourism sector and will also bust the economy on the municipality.

“the objective of the project is to see clean environment and to empower the youth folk by providing then opportunity in employment” he said.

Gibril Gibba Deputy Director Don’t Throw It, expressed his institution’s commitment in taking part in the recycling process. He said that they want to introduce a fresh and friendly concept waste management that will provide quality and standard products for the society and to eradicate pollution especially tire burning and to engage youth in recycling.

“The sustenance of the earth is a responsibility upon every individual and we want an environment where we can invent and innovate, our country” he said.

The Head of Tourism Environment Sanitation Services Unit, Lamin Bojang commended the KMC officials for coming up with this initiative in other to see clean and healthy environment in KMC.

While Ismaila Sarr from the Circle Logistic, reiterated his institution determination in turning the waste in KMC to row materials that can be used for social development.



http://dailynewsgm.com/bensouda-inaugurates-new-90-bins/ By Ousainou J. Sawneh (Ojee)October 30, 2019In another historic moment, the Mayor of KMC inaugurated another new 90 public bins intended for the tourist designated areas and KMs beaches in preparation for the tourism season, in a view to ensuring clean and healthy environment within the council.Speaking at the ceremony Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda said the 90 spectacular public bins are meant for the TDA (tourist destination area) and KMs beaches in preparation for the tourism season. He said one of the key sectors of KMs economy and an important area is to keep clean for both Gambian beach goers and tourists.Mayor Bensouda reiterated on the importance of the project, which he said is aimed to solving three problems, youth employment, recycling of old tires and adding value to the tourist sector in the country.He said Gambian youth are doing well in terms of skill work while calling on the government bodies both local and central to find ways and engage the youths to ensure that they fully and gainfully employed.“Don’t Throw It (DTI) youths who use recycled tires from Bakoteh to create their bins and have used youths to create 50 units, and Circle Logistics youth who have used recycled factory pallets and hired tour-guides (bomsters) to create 40 units” he said.He further said the bins will help keep the beaches clean for Gambian picnickers and tourist alike and will help support KMs tourism-based businesses.On his part the Director of Services KMC, Lamin Sanyang said the idea of the inauguration is see waste free on the highways adding that over the past months the council has install over 500 bins within its watch and the council is installing 90 bins. He saidHe added that there are compartment bins made by the Circle Logistic adding that those compartment bins will be install in the TDAs, which he said will help to improve on the environment and to ensure that the Tourism Development Areas are clean. He believed that will bust the tourism sector and will also bust the economy on the municipality.“the objective of the project is to see clean environment and to empower the youth folk by providing then opportunity in employment” he said.Gibril Gibba Deputy Director Don’t Throw It, expressed his institution’s commitment in taking part in the recycling process. He said that they want to introduce a fresh and friendly concept waste management that will provide quality and standard products for the society and to eradicate pollution especially tire burning and to engage youth in recycling.“The sustenance of the earth is a responsibility upon every individual and we want an environment where we can invent and innovate, our country” he said.The Head of Tourism Environment Sanitation Services Unit, Lamin Bojang commended the KMC officials for coming up with this initiative in other to see clean and healthy environment in KMC.While Ismaila Sarr from the Circle Logistic, reiterated his institution determination in turning the waste in KMC to row materials that can be used for social development. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 06 Nov 2019 : 11:29:08



All very good "progress" is VERY VERY slow,I also wonder where the "waste pile is still in high heaps. " is being transferred, I have yet to see any detail of the NEW location of a waste dump !.

OR could this be the destination of the "heaps" :



https://standard.gm/introducing-of-waste-to-energy-plant-in-the-gambia/



Probably not because I have not heard any UPDATED news about this plant.



+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



By Omar Bah November 5, 2019



National Assembly Committee on education, training and ICT has raised concerns over the continuous closure of Old Yundum Upper and Lower Basic School.

The school was shut down some weeks ago “after a young girl suffering from TB fainted due to the unbearable odour and smoke from a dump site near the school.”



The school authorities said the stink has invaded the entire school, making life “very uncomfortable” for the students to stay in their classes and following the fainting of the young girl, it was decided students stay at home. This decision was made in October.

The authorities say although the students have grown accustomed to the smell of garbage, the putrid scent that would waft into classrooms was becoming increasingly unbearable.

Speaking to The Standard on the issue, the National Assembly member for Busumbala, Saikouba Jarju, said: “When we arrived at the school, the teachers we found there told us the school has closed because of the odour. They also told us the odour made it uncomfortable for students to breathe which led to the fainting of a girl”.



Jarju said after hearing from the school teachers, he personally contacted the CEO of Brikama Area Council who told him that the council is aware of the situation but the community is unwilling to cooporate with the company that was identified by the Council to collect the thrash.



“He told me even the driver who was going there to collect the thrash was continuously harassed by the community.”



The Busumbala NAM said he had also called the Education Minister who told him she was not in the loop.



“We then decided to proceed to Brikama to meet the director of region 3 who informed us that he has received the complaints from the school but he had advised the school authorities to write to him officially,” he said.



He said the National Assembly member for Old Yundum, Abdoulie Ceesay, has also contacted the Minister of Environment to help solve the problem as quick as possible.

“Work is already underway to collect the waste but the fumes have not mostly dissipated and the waste pile is still in high heaps. What we saw during this tour has really terrified us and we cannot sit and watch Gambian children go through such heinous punishments in schools. Business cannot be as usual,” he added.



He said the Committee will write a report which they will present before lawmakers and make recommendations to relevant authorities.

“If any institution fails to work on those recommendations, we will find you and charge you with contempt of National Assembly. We are not taking these issues lightly especially with the Ministry of Education… If they fail to act on these recommendations, they will be charged which can lead to anything,” he warned.



https://standard.gm/closure-of-school-concerns-lawmakers/



"Work is already underway to collect the waste but the fumes have not mostly dissipated and the waste pile is still in high heaps. What we saw during this tour has really terrified us and we cannot sit and watch Gambian children go through such heinous punishments in schools. Business cannot be as usual,” he added."All very good "progress" is VERY VERY slow,I also wonder where the "waste pile is still in high heaps. " is being transferred, I have yet to see any detail of the NEW location of a waste dump !.OR could this be the destination of the "heaps" :Probably not because I have not heard any UPDATED news about this plant.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++By Omar Bah November 5, 2019National Assembly Committee on education, training and ICT has raised concerns over the continuous closure of Old Yundum Upper and Lower Basic School.The school was shut down some weeks ago “after a young girl suffering from TB fainted due to the unbearable odour and smoke from a dump site near the school.”The school authorities said the stink has invaded the entire school, making life “very uncomfortable” for the students to stay in their classes and following the fainting of the young girl, it was decided students stay at home. This decision was made in October.The authorities say although the students have grown accustomed to the smell of garbage, the putrid scent that would waft into classrooms was becoming increasingly unbearable.Speaking to The Standard on the issue, the National Assembly member for Busumbala, Saikouba Jarju, said: “When we arrived at the school, the teachers we found there told us the school has closed because of the odour. They also told us the odour made it uncomfortable for students to breathe which led to the fainting of a girl”.Jarju said after hearing from the school teachers, he personally contacted the CEO of Brikama Area Council who told him that the council is aware of the situation but the community is unwilling to cooporate with the company that was identified by the Council to collect the thrash.“He told me even the driver who was going there to collect the thrash was continuously harassed by the community.”The Busumbala NAM said he had also called the Education Minister who told him she was not in the loop.“We then decided to proceed to Brikama to meet the director of region 3 who informed us that he has received the complaints from the school but he had advised the school authorities to write to him officially,” he said.He said the National Assembly member for Old Yundum, Abdoulie Ceesay, has also contacted the Minister of Environment to help solve the problem as quick as possible.“Work is already underway to collect the waste but the fumes have not mostly dissipated and the waste pile is still in high heaps. What we saw during this tour has really terrified us and we cannot sit and watch Gambian children go through such heinous punishments in schools. Business cannot be as usual,” he added.He said the Committee will write a report which they will present before lawmakers and make recommendations to relevant authorities.“If any institution fails to work on those recommendations, we will find you and charge you with contempt of National Assembly. We are not taking these issues lightly especially with the Ministry of Education… If they fail to act on these recommendations, they will be charged which can lead to anything,” he warned. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 06 Nov 2019 11:35:53 toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 01 Feb 2021 : 13:02:38 https://dailynewsgm.com/bakoteh-dumpsite-is-not-a-political-matter-deputy-mayor/



============

By Madi MK Ceesay on February 1, 2021





A D9 million projects is currently being used to fence the Bakoteh dumpsite and another D25 million shall be launched soon.



The Bakoteh dumpsite is on flames all these days affecting the people living alongside the perimeters of this huge dumpsite, this paper took it upon themselves to talk to the Deputy Mayor of the KMC, Musa Bah and some of the residents living in Manjia and this is what they say:.



Deputy Mayor told the Daily News that, his Municipality has written to the government of The Gambia for the past one year to provide an alternative site for dumping which has not materialized.



The Council in its efforts, brought partners who have the capacity to turn waste to energy to the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) which was not supported … “we want to let the government know that the dumpsite is a national issue and must be treated as such” Said Bah.



Hon Bah , said KMC has also spent tens of millions of dalasi over the management of the dumpsite in the last three years only to make sure it is well managed.



The Deputy Mayor informs the newspaper that Council did issued a biogas contract 12 months ago to a company called TRISP which unfortunately could not come up with the funding due to COVID impact on financial institutions.



In efforts to mitigate the negative effects of the emission of smoke from the dumpsite on people living around the site, council has recently started building a wall around the perimeters of the dumpsite to a tune of D9million dalasi fence (not yet completed) to help control hazards including fire.



Soon a D25 million project will be launched (next month) in partnership with SOS to upgrade the infrastructure on the site, including roads, fire hydrants, sorting hangers etc.



May of 2018, “we invited the President of the Republic to the dumpsite who honored our invitation and promised to setup a task force to close the dumpsite “ Bah . Since then Deputy Mayor Bah said the council haven’t heard any updates since then after several engagements with the minister of local government, Bah said.



KMC number two, call on the government of The Gambia through NEA, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of a local government and lands to step up and take up their national responsibility… waste management is not a political issue but a national issue !



Lamin Manneh a resident on Manjai Kunda expressed disappointment over the poor management of the dumpsite. He said he and his family members suffered a lot from smoke and bad odor. A woman aslo who resides on the Dippa kunda side of the dumpsite said her mother was asthmatic and has at some points fainted and taken to hospital. Many other residents expressed a similar statements and concern.

============By Madi MK Ceesay on February 1, 2021A D9 million projects is currently being used to fence the Bakoteh dumpsite and another D25 million shall be launched soon.The Bakoteh dumpsite is on flames all these days affecting the people living alongside the perimeters of this huge dumpsite, this paper took it upon themselves to talk to the Deputy Mayor of the KMC, Musa Bah and some of the residents living in Manjia and this is what they say:.Deputy Mayor told the Daily News that, his Municipality has written to the government of The Gambia for the past one year to provide an alternative site for dumping which has not materialized.The Council in its efforts, brought partners who have the capacity to turn waste to energy to the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) which was not supported … “we want to let the government know that the dumpsite is a national issue and must be treated as such” Said Bah.Hon Bah , said KMC has also spent tens of millions of dalasi over the management of the dumpsite in the last three years only to make sure it is well managed.The Deputy Mayor informs the newspaper that Council did issued a biogas contract 12 months ago to a company called TRISP which unfortunately could not come up with the funding due to COVID impact on financial institutions.In efforts to mitigate the negative effects of the emission of smoke from the dumpsite on people living around the site, council has recently started building a wall around the perimeters of the dumpsite to a tune of D9million dalasi fence (not yet completed) to help control hazards including fire.Soon a D25 million project will be launched (next month) in partnership with SOS to upgrade the infrastructure on the site, including roads, fire hydrants, sorting hangers etc.May of 2018, “we invited the President of the Republic to the dumpsite who honored our invitation and promised to setup a task force to close the dumpsite “ Bah . Since then Deputy Mayor Bah said the council haven’t heard any updates since then after several engagements with the minister of local government, Bah said.KMC number two, call on the government of The Gambia through NEA, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of a local government and lands to step up and take up their national responsibility… waste management is not a political issue but a national issue !Lamin Manneh a resident on Manjai Kunda expressed disappointment over the poor management of the dumpsite. He said he and his family members suffered a lot from smoke and bad odor. A woman aslo who resides on the Dippa kunda side of the dumpsite said her mother was asthmatic and has at some points fainted and taken to hospital. Many other residents expressed a similar statements and concern. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 21 Jul 2021 : 18:05:17



"Soon a D25 million project will be launched (next month) in partnership with SOS"



==========

Just thought that I better Check up as things concerning well intentioned projects get blown into the sands of time in

many places in the world Gambia is no exception,progress is being made,please read the link below for the update:



https://www.scsengineers.com/supporting-changes-to-modern-solid-waste-practices-in-west-africa/ SNIPPET: from the above post,Posted - 01 Feb 2021"Soon a D25 million project will be launched (next month) in partnership with SOS"==========Just thought that I better Check up as things concerning well intentioned projects get blown into the sands of time inmany places in the worldGambia is no exception,progress is being made,please read the link below for the update: "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 21 Jul 2021 18:06:59 toubab1020





11604 Posts Posted - 27 May 2022 : 15:53:49





==========



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/kmc-asks-for-d13m-tax-refund-on-mbalit-trucks/

==========





By Omar Bah on May 27, 2022



The Mayor of KM, Talib Bensouda has called on the new local government minister to immediately facilitate the refund of D13.1 million, taxes the council paid to the Gambia Revenue Authority for the ‘mbalit’ project trucks.



“We were charged D13.1 million for the trucks because the government said at the time the trucks were owned by a businessman. Now that the trucks are fully owned by the council, I want to call on the new minister of local government to facilitate the refund of the money. I am expecting the money as early as next Monday,” Mayor Bensouda said yesterday as the Council took full ownership of the project.



The ‘mbalit’ project was launched in May 2018 and since then, the council has made tremendous strive in waste management. The $2 million project was prefinanced by the Q-group through the AGIB Islamic Bank. Some 24 trucks, 10 skip bins and 1 sceptic emptier truck were bought which created 170 jobs for residents of KM. Yesterday’s event marked the final handing over of the ‘mbalit’ project to the council after it successfully paid back the $2 million loan. The European Union also presented three brand new project vehicles to the council.



“When I took over the council there were three second hand tractors and three second hand trucks collecting the waste of over five hundred thousand inhabitants in over thirty-five thousand compounds and twelve thousand businesses in the municipality. The council was also close to bankruptcy with loans in various banks with no financial resources and subvention from government was not forthcoming and revenue collection was weak and linkages were very high. This was a very difficult period and a break was needed. The council then decided to launch a tender and ask an investor to prefinance the purchase of 24 trucks, 10 skip bins and 1 septic emptier which represented an investment of D130 million and Muhammed Jah of Q-Group was there to support,” the mayor said. He said the trucks have generated over D9 million over the past three years, saying all residents of KM are equal in the trucks.



The European Union representative at the event said the EU is pleased to support the development of the council. “The EU is always proud to stand with the Gambia in good and bad times. We have been contributing in the country’s transition especially in the areas of agriculture, environment, good governance and rule of law. We have been in the side of the government since the advent of the new regime and we will continue to do so,” he said.



The CEO of Q-Group Muhammed Jah acknowledged the great role played by President Adama Barrow in ensuring the successful launching of the project.



“I am acknowledging the role played by the president because there was a time even the mayor was concern that there were some oppositions to the project. I remember he called one night to register his concern about it but when I spoke to the president, he told me how committed he was to the project and told me because the community needed it,” he said. He said he would not have given $2 million loan to a council which is found to be struggling financially without the trust he has in Mayor Bensouda’s leadership. “At Q-Group, we don’t invest in project, we invest in people we believe that we saw a capable team led by the mayor and we decided to prefinance the project because we believe in his leadership,” Jah said.



He extolled Mayor Bensouda for his good leadership qualities which convinced him to prefinance the $2 million ‘mbalit’ project without hesitation. He returned gratitude to the council for paying back in full all the $2 million loan without default. ====================By Omar Bah on May 27, 2022The Mayor of KM, Talib Bensouda has called on the new local government minister to immediately facilitate the refund of D13.1 million, taxes the council paid to the Gambia Revenue Authority for the ‘mbalit’ project trucks.“We were charged D13.1 million for the trucks because the government said at the time the trucks were owned by a businessman. Now that the trucks are fully owned by the council, I want to call on the new minister of local government to facilitate the refund of the money. I am expecting the money as early as next Monday,” Mayor Bensouda said yesterday as the Council took full ownership of the project.The ‘mbalit’ project was launched in May 2018 and since then, the council has made tremendous strive in waste management. The $2 million project was prefinanced by the Q-group through the AGIB Islamic Bank. Some 24 trucks, 10 skip bins and 1 sceptic emptier truck were bought which created 170 jobs for residents of KM. Yesterday’s event marked the final handing over of the ‘mbalit’ project to the council after it successfully paid back the $2 million loan. The European Union also presented three brand new project vehicles to the council.“When I took over the council there were three second hand tractors and three second hand trucks collecting the waste of over five hundred thousand inhabitants in over thirty-five thousand compounds and twelve thousand businesses in the municipality. The council was also close to bankruptcy with loans in various banks with no financial resources and subvention from government was not forthcoming and revenue collection was weak and linkages were very high. This was a very difficult period and a break was needed. The council then decided to launch a tender and ask an investor to prefinance the purchase of 24 trucks, 10 skip bins and 1 septic emptier which represented an investment of D130 million and Muhammed Jah of Q-Group was there to support,” the mayor said. He said the trucks have generated over D9 million over the past three years, saying all residents of KM are equal in the trucks.The European Union representative at the event said the EU is pleased to support the development of the council. “The EU is always proud to stand with the Gambia in good and bad times. We have been contributing in the country’s transition especially in the areas of agriculture, environment, good governance and rule of law. We have been in the side of the government since the advent of the new regime and we will continue to do so,” he said.The CEO of Q-Group Muhammed Jah acknowledged the great role played by President Adama Barrow in ensuring the successful launching of the project.“I am acknowledging the role played by the president because there was a time even the mayor was concern that there were some oppositions to the project. I remember he called one night to register his concern about it but when I spoke to the president, he told me how committed he was to the project and told me because the community needed it,” he said. He said he would not have given $2 million loan to a council which is found to be struggling financially without the trust he has in Mayor Bensouda’s leadership. “At Q-Group, we don’t invest in project, we invest in people we believe that we saw a capable team led by the mayor and we decided to prefinance the project because we believe in his leadership,” Jah said.He extolled Mayor Bensouda for his good leadership qualities which convinced him to prefinance the $2 million ‘mbalit’ project without hesitation. He returned gratitude to the council for paying back in full all the $2 million loan without default. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

