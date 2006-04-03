Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Announcements

Announcements: Community

Obituary: Hon. Fafa E. M'bai - A Legal Giant New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11665 Posts Posted - 26 Mar 2025 : 19:30:39 Tribute to Hon. Uncle Fafa E. M'bai: A Legal Giant, Mentor, and National Treasure

by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh



With profound sorrow and deep regret, we inform the Honourable Judges of the Superior Courts of The Gambia and the entire Gambian populace of the passing of an extraordinary legal luminary, mentor, and embodiment of legal excellence, Hon. Uncle Fafa E. M'bai. His demise, occurring on the sacred night of Lailatul Qadr during the blessed month of Ramadan, is a monumental loss, not only to the legal fraternity but to the entire nation. May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannatul Firdaus and envelop him in eternal mercy and peace.



Hon. Uncle Fafa E. M'bai was more than a legal practitioner; he was a national treasure. His towering intellect, boundless wisdom, and unmatched dedication shaped the legal landscape of The Gambia. His unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law left an indelible mark on our judiciary, institutions, and our collective pursuit of a just society. He was a gentleman of extraordinary excellence, a man of impeccable integrity, and an unwavering advocate for fairness, equity, and legal independence.



His contributions to The Gambia's legal development are immeasurable. He pioneered the annual Legal Year celebrations, a tradition that continues to emphasize the significance of law, justice, and governance in our nation.



He was instrumental in initiating significant legal reforms that strengthened the judicial system and ensured access to justice for all Gambians. Furthermore, he was the visionary behind the creation of the Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia and the establishment of The Gambia Law School, institutions that continue to produce the next generation of legal minds dedicated to upholding justice and the rule of law.



Hon. Uncle Fafa E. M'bai's influence extended beyond academia and legal reforms. He served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice in both the First and Second Republics. In these roles, he worked tirelessly to uphold the principles of justice and ensure the legal framework of The Gambia remained strong, fair, and progressive. His vast knowledge of jurisprudence made him a beacon of wisdom, and his dedication to service knew no bounds.



Beyond his professional achievements, he was a selfless mentor and a guiding pillar for many aspiring lawyers. I had the profound privilege of calling him my godfather in the legal profession, a mentor who shaped my journey in law, instilled in me the values of diligence and excellence, and inspired me to pursue the highest ideals of justice. Through his guidance, I became a lawyer, forever indebted to his wisdom and inspiration. He was not just a legal expert; he was an institution, a repository of knowledge, and a man whose impact extended far beyond the courtroom.



The Gambia has lost a beloved son, a man whose name will forever be etched in the annals of our history. His unparalleled service, dedication, and tireless advocacy for legal advancements have left an everlasting impact on our judiciary and national development. His intelligence was immeasurable, his eloquence compelling, and his wisdom unmatched. He was a guiding light in the legal fraternity, a scholar whose profound insights shaped our legal discourse and governance.



As we mourn this irreplaceable loss, we take solace in the legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of commitment, brilliance, and an unyielding pursuit of justice. His passing is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, yet his contributions to The Gambia will remain eternal.



Today is a sorrowful day for our nation as we bid farewell to an icon of law, justice, and national service.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. May Allah (SWT) accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him the highest station in Jannah.



Rest in eternal peace, Hon. Uncle Fafa E. M'bai. Your legacy will forever be cherished by The Gambia and beyond.

By Hon. Justice Ebrima Jaiteh. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11665 Posts Posted - 27 Mar 2025 : 15:46:58 Legendary lawyer Fafa M’bai passes away

The Point: Mar 27, 2025



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/legendary-lawyer-fafa-mbai-passes-away



The death has been announced on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at Sharab Medical Clinic of Mr. Fafa Edrissa M’bai, former Justice Minister and a veteran legal luminary.



He was 82. He is expected to be laid to rest today at his home village of Sambang, Niamina West District, CRR.



Fafa Edrissa MBai, born in 1942, studied Law and Political Economy in Great Britain after serving in the administration, then returned to the country to work as a lawyer and magistrate before reaching the highest position as Minister for Justice (1982-1984).



In 1992, during the first republic, he had a 200-page book printed in Britain entitled In the Services of My Beliefs. This book is not an autobiography but a collection of 43 articles and speeches written or delivered between 1974 and 1992. To know someone, and even more so a public person, writings and speeches are not enough, as one must also judge and appreciate actions, but this kind of document is no less important as it gives an idea of the opinions and the art of convincing of the author. It is good to know the intentions and motivations of the men who have animated and led the country's political life, even for a relatively short period.



The documents are classified in chronological order: 5 between 1974 and 1980; 10 for 1982; 17 for 1983; 6 for 1984; the last 5 between 1985 and 1992. It can therefore be seen that the majority of the texts (36 out of 43) correspond to the period of full ministerial activity of Fafa Edrissa M'bai.



While most of the texts were produced in The Gambia and for Gambians, a few were produced abroad for other audiences: in Windsor (Great Britain), in Montego Bay (Jamaica), 2 in Colombo (Sri Lanka), 2 in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), in Dakar (Senegal), in Budapest (Hungary), in Wellington (New Zealand). In the case of Gambia, several speeches were made in the National Assembly during legislative debates (12) for for ministerial activities, in particular at the Supreme Court (4); but the other speeches were made in schools (Gambia High School, Armitage, Gambia College, GTTI) and at various ceremonies. The death has been announced on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at Sharab Medical Clinic of Mr. Fafa Edrissa M’bai, former Justice Minister and a veteran legal luminary.He was 82. He is expected to be laid to rest today at his home village of Sambang, Niamina West District, CRR.Fafa Edrissa MBai, born in 1942, studied Law and Political Economy in Great Britain after serving in the administration, then returned to the country to work as a lawyer and magistrate before reaching the highest position as Minister for Justice (1982-1984).In 1992, during the first republic, he had a 200-page book printed in Britain entitled In the Services of My Beliefs. This book is not an autobiography but a collection of 43 articles and speeches written or delivered between 1974 and 1992. To know someone, and even more so a public person, writings and speeches are not enough, as one must also judge and appreciate actions, but this kind of document is no less important as it gives an idea of the opinions and the art of convincing of the author. It is good to know the intentions and motivations of the men who have animated and led the country's political life, even for a relatively short period.The documents are classified in chronological order: 5 between 1974 and 1980; 10 for 1982; 17 for 1983; 6 for 1984; the last 5 between 1985 and 1992. It can therefore be seen that the majority of the texts (36 out of 43) correspond to the period of full ministerial activity of Fafa Edrissa M'bai.While most of the texts were produced in The Gambia and for Gambians, a few were produced abroad for other audiences: in Windsor (Great Britain), in Montego Bay (Jamaica), 2 in Colombo (Sri Lanka), 2 in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), in Dakar (Senegal), in Budapest (Hungary), in Wellington (New Zealand). In the case of Gambia, several speeches were made in the National Assembly during legislative debates (12) for for ministerial activities, in particular at the Supreme Court (4); but the other speeches were made in schools (Gambia High School, Armitage, Gambia College, GTTI) and at various ceremonies. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |