11593 Posts Posted - 28 Aug 2024 : 21:32:15 The Gambia and Spain Sign Two Critical Agreements



President Barrow Wednesday hosts his Spanish counterpart, His Excellency Mr Pedro Sanchez Perez Castejon President of The Government of Spain, for a State Visit.



The visit marks an important occasion as the two States signed two significant memoranda of understanding on Circular Migration and Security Cooperation.



The two agreements are crucial for facilitating legal migration and ensuring stability and security.



The Circular Migration agreement is expected to enable Gambians to legally migrate to Spain to work in industries to tackle labour shortages in Spain.



On the other hand, the Security Cooperation Agreement aims to enhance cooperation in addressing security challenges, through the exchange of information and intelligence to combat organised crime and other security threats.



By addressing key areas such as migration and security, both nations aim to unlock new opportunities for mutual benefit, enhancing their partnership.



The State visit highlights the strengthening of ties between The Gambia and Spain, focusing on bilateral development.



The state visit to The Gambia marks a milestone in the relationship between the two countries. The outcomes of this visit are anticipated to drive further progress in strengthening the partnership between The Gambia and Spain.



Source: State House of The Gambia

