Arriving Gambian pilgrims to undergo mandatory Covid test at airport

FROM THE STANDARD NEWSPAPER JUNE 27, 2024

The Ministry of Health has announced that all arriving Gambian pilgrims for 2024 hajj will undergo a mandatory test for COVID-19 using the Rapid Diagnostic Test upon arrival at the Banjul International Airport.

A statement from the ministry yesterday urged the cooperation of the public in preventing the possible re-emergence of the virus in the country.

“Returning pilgrims that tested positive at The Gambia International Airport are advised to observe the following safety precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus:


Maintain social distancing and wear masks always and should report to the nearest health facility if the need arises

If sick, they should be admitted to Ndemban Clinic for a proper medical attention.

Regularly wearing a mask that fully covers your nose and mouth.


Ensuring that your hands are clean when you put on and remove your mask. Avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.

Opening windows to improve ventilation indoors.

Washing your hands regularly with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer.

Widespread mask-wearing should be promoted as a “new normal” for the foreseeable future, until viral spread is extremely low or vaccination creates sufficient immunity in the general population

Reduce exposure to high-risk environments (e.g., crowded indoor gatherings) are also critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19 People should be encouraged to take the vaccines including the boosters.”

Meanwhile, the first flight of pilgrims is expected tomorrow.

Tests were taken from arrivals this morning but they were just left to go home without any results and were told that they would be informed by phone when results are available. It seems that the authorities are not prepared and do not have the capacity. Isn’t it too late when possible infected persons are back in the community mingling with friends and family?

By the way, two new variants of COVID are said to have circulating currently specially among those attending the EUROPEAN football championships in Germany.

https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2024-06-28-corona-roerer-paa-sig-igen-nye-varianter-har-nye-symptomer?
