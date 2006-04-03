Author Topic toubab1020





American International University Graduates Over 200 Students

June 4, 2024



By Assan Bah



The American International University in West Africa (AIUWA), held its 8th convocation ceremony during the weekend with two-hundred and thirty-four (234) students graduating with various degrees.



The event, which was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre,brought together senior government officials, academics, members of the private sector, parents and well-wishers of the graduating students.



AIUWA according to the University’s authorities is a young institution of learning that has already started impacting not only in the Gambia, but within the sub-region, as it grows from strength to strength.



In her opening remarks, Dr Mariama Sarr Ceesay, Vice Chancellor of AIUWA, advised the new graduates to be good listeners and to be effective communicators by trusting themselves. She reminded the graduates to always remember that they are not only graduates, but ambassadors of the University as well.



“As you step out into the world, remember that you are not just graduates. You are the ambassadors of this great institution and I want you all to represent AIUWA well wherever you are,” she told the new graduates.She said the three pillars of higher education is teaching and learning, research and community service and urged the graduates to give back to society. “Make sure that you always know what you want by identifying your needs and your careers,’’ She said. She informed the gathering that the 8th convocation has witnessed the conferring of various degrees to 234 students 60% of whom were females. “It is the priority of AIUWA to ensure that females have access to quality education,” she said.



She expressed gratitude to the medical and dental council and NAQAA, for accrediting graduates of the University.



On his part, Dr. Dinesh Shukla, founder and Chancellor of AIUWA, said the University is committed to teaching and training ‘world’ class professionals. He said graduates from the University currently serve in different countries across the world, and said nothing comes easy in life. He said it takes the heart and courage to achieve success in life.



“Always keep in mind those who supported you to come to this point: your parents, lecturers; faculty staff and most importantly your societies. Continue learning and serving,’’ he told the new graduates.



Professor Pierre Gomez, who served as the Guest of Honour and keynote speaker at the ceremony, said in alignment with the vision and mission of the Government of the Gambia, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), they are set to provide equitable, and accessible high quality and relevant tertiary and higher education that is sustainable and responsive to national and global needs. He added that to achieve this goal, the government has actively encouraged and anticipated the participation of the private sector in the provision of higher education.



“AIUWA is pivotal partner in this endeavour by contributing to the production of essential professions in health care, arts and humanity, and significantly complement the efforts of the Gambia government,’’ Prof. Gomez said.



He advised the new graduates to always maintain the dignity and respect of their profession, and adhere to its code of conduct.



“This is the time for you to give back to your families, your society and to your respective countries. Be ready to serve and be ready to be part of those building the nation, because education must be used to develop our nations,’’ Minister Gomez said.



He further advised the graduates to maintain good character saying knowledge without character renders ones degree meaningless.



“As academics you must be prepared for the challenges that come through,” he told them.



Established in 2011, AIUWA has conferred degrees such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD); Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Associate Degree; Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN): in Anesthesia, in Midwifery, in Psychiatry and in Peri-operative; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Economics, Accounting and Finance; Bachelor of Science in Human Resources and Labour Management and Bachelor of Science in Computer and Techno

These newly qualified students can be justly proud of their new position in any society, BUT I wonder how many will take up work positions in GAMBIA OR will they choose to utilise their new skills in other countries ?

I hope that FOROYAA follows up and gives us the results in a years time.



I hope that FOROYAA follows up and gives us the results in a years time.

