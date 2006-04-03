All governors replaced

Author Topic Momodou





Victory for UDP!



President Adama Barrow has replaced all governors in the country with deputy permanent secretaries following a legal challenge by the United Democratic Party (UDP) for violation of the Local Government Act.



In a swift move to avoid public embarrassment, the president promptly made the replacements.



The Local Government Act stipulates that governors must be senior civil servants, not politicians or individuals with no public administration experience.



Source: What's On Gambia





11531 Posts Posted - 01 Jun 2024 : 17:36:20 By Karantaba Touray



The government’s attempt to redeploy the regional governors they illegally appointed to run political interference for them as Deputy Permanent Secretaries in the various ministries is nothing but plain subterfuge . What they are trying to do is to supplant one illegal conduct with another illegal conduct in a bid to get around the law . Non of the Governors and their deputies they are now trying to move to the ministries are qualified under the law and the administrative procedures of the Civil Service to be Governors, Deputy Governors or Deputy Permanent Secretaries (DPS). They are ALL empty haftan political hacks who are doing nothing besides NPP politics and strong arming Chiefs and Alkalos to do their bidding . They should be removed from office in a proper and straightforward manner . If the government wants to replace them with the current DPS already serving in the ministries that is legal because they meet the threshold set by law . But the erstwhile illegal governors cannot be parachuted into the ministries to replace those DPS because they are not qualified . The departing DPS should be replaced by career civil servants already serving in government with the requisite qualification . Why should NPP cronies be imposed on ministries to serve in high level technical positions when they are not qualified and the law specifically prohibits their appointment? They just want to temporarily assign these illegal governors in the ministries as unqualified DPS , run the clock for a short while and turn around and send them back to their old positions . Their objective is to defeat both the letter and spirit of the law through bureaucratic subterfuge. They don’t want apolitical career civil servants serving as governors because that would mean leaving alkalos and chiefs alone and in their traditional roles serving freely and fairly .

Of course all of this is triggered by the lawsuit filed by aggrieved citizens represented by lead Counsel Lawyer Alhagi Ousainou Darboe and his colleagues challenging the illegal appointment of these NPP political Governors. This insincere bureaucratic maneuver won’t alter the course of that lawsuit which is in addition to a similar lawsuit challenging the illegal appointment of diplomats. It is very important for citizens in a democracy to insist on fidelity to the rule of law and vehemently oppose any and every attempt at lawlessness. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic