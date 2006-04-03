Author Topic Momodou





The death of Gorgi Mboob is announced today.



Gori Mboob was battling with a sickness. This Sad News occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.



The burial will take place

2:00 pm at Ebo Town



May Allah forgive his shortcoming and grant him Jannatul Firdawsi to all Departed Souls

11432 Posts Posted - 13 Dec 2023 : 22:18:52 OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT



The Office of the Inspector General of Police deeply regrets announcing the untimely sudden death of Assistant Commissioner of Police Gorgi Mboob, former head of the Anti-Crime Unit, and Superintendent of Police Mdey B Mbye, Head of State Guard Medic.



These sad news occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at his residence in Brufut AU Villa and on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at EFSTH Hospital in Banjul respectively.



This sad news is extended to The Commander-in-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, The President of The Republic of The Gambia, H.E Adama Barrow, The Vice President, H.E Muhammed BS Jallow, Ministry of Interior, Cabinet Ministers, Security Chiefs, Members of the Gambia Police Force, Friends, and Family.



The burial for Commissioner Gorgi Mboob will take place at Eboe Town at 2 pm today.



However, funeral arrangements for Superintendent Ndey B Mbye will be on Friday, December 15, 2023. The time will be communicated.



May Allah grant Commissioner Mboob and Supt Mbye eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaws.



