Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Health and Nutrition Forum

Health and Nutrition

NAWEC supplied contaminated water with high nitrat New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11292 Posts Posted - 22 Jun 2023 : 13:04:47





NAWEC supplied contaminated water with high nitrate, reveals Audit report

The Standard: Jun 21, 2023

By: Jankey Ceesay



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/nawec-supplied-contaminated-water-with-high-nitrate-reveals-audit-report



The audit findings of the Public Enterprise Committee of the National Assembly has revealed that the water utility giant, NAWEC, did supply contaminated water with high amount of Nitrate above World Health Organisation’s guideline to communities of Bakau and Fajara during the period of 2017 to 2021.



The report covers the performance of the water utility giant in the provision of water in urban, peri-urban and provincial growth centers.The report also covers the performance Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation (SSHFC) on its management of social security funds.



The National Audit Office (NAO) reported that NAWEC did not put in mechanisms to increase water production.





“NAWEC did not develop a water safety plan for its water network to provide audience to the company and appropriate response and preventive measures of contamination, the report stated, indicating that 44% of NAWEC’s elevated water tanks used as buffers and designed to provide gravity pressure in distributing water to the network were bypassed and there was no functioning geographic information system (GIS) for the period which should have mapped out its entire water network.



The report further stated: “The iron content in water supplied by NAWEC is mainly within the acceptable range. However, high iron content that supersedes the WHO acceptable standard of 0.3 mg/l has been detected consistently in water supply to Bansang and Gunjur during the period under review.”



It added that NAWEC had not ensured that all the water produced and distributed to its customers was properly chlorinated as chlorine deficits were consistently detected in the water supplied by NAWEC in most of the locations tested from 2017 to 2021.





The report further revealed that NAWEC had not updated the deficiencies in the water master plan since its development in 2005 to reflect current events.



It also highlighted that from 2017 to 2021, the institution did not have an approved strategic development that clearly outlined the water division’s strategic objectives and how they would be attained to meet the population’s growing demand.



The auditors further reported that the water utility giant had relied on the readings of its faulty meters in its water production system and distribution thus miscalculating the total amount of water produced and distributed.



“During power outage, NAWEC failed to provide its water production facilities with functional standby generators to ensure continuous production,” it revealed, saying: “Half of the existing NAWEC’s water infrastructure outlived their useful lifespan and require replacement.”



The Public Enterprise Committee also tasked NAWEC to submit a status implementation report on the audit findings latest 31 March 2023. They also recommend that NAWEC ensure the Water Master Plan reflects the current situation and should consider putting in place mechanisms to produce adequate water to meet the population’s demand. “Also NAWEC should ensure water sources and their treatment plants are well protected/guarded,” the committee advised, stating: “The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs is to develop the performance indicators and facilitate signing of performance contracts with each Public Enterprise.”



The committee also made a recommendation for the Board and Management of each Public Enterprise to include annual operational performance audit as part of the mandate of their internal audit committees/units.



“The Auditor General to take the report of the internal audit committees on operational performance into consideration in their auditing exercises on all the Commercial Public Enterprises,” they stated, adding: “All reports on operational or performance audit of Public Enterprises be submitted to the National Assembly and presented to the Committee by Board and Management for consideration.” This is unacceptable!!The audit findings of the Public Enterprise Committee of the National Assembly has revealed that the water utility giant, NAWEC, did supply contaminated water with high amount of Nitrate above World Health Organisation’s guideline to communities of Bakau and Fajara during the period of 2017 to 2021.The report covers the performance of the water utility giant in the provision of water in urban, peri-urban and provincial growth centers.The report also covers the performance Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation (SSHFC) on its management of social security funds.The National Audit Office (NAO) reported that NAWEC did not put in mechanisms to increase water production.“NAWEC did not develop a water safety plan for its water network to provide audience to the company and appropriate response and preventive measures of contamination, the report stated, indicating that 44% of NAWEC’s elevated water tanks used as buffers and designed to provide gravity pressure in distributing water to the network were bypassed and there was no functioning geographic information system (GIS) for the period which should have mapped out its entire water network.The report further stated: “The iron content in water supplied by NAWEC is mainly within the acceptable range. However, high iron content that supersedes the WHO acceptable standard of 0.3 mg/l has been detected consistently in water supply to Bansang and Gunjur during the period under review.”It added that NAWEC had not ensured that all the water produced and distributed to its customers was properly chlorinated as chlorine deficits were consistently detected in the water supplied by NAWEC in most of the locations tested from 2017 to 2021.The report further revealed that NAWEC had not updated the deficiencies in the water master plan since its development in 2005 to reflect current events.It also highlighted that from 2017 to 2021, the institution did not have an approved strategic development that clearly outlined the water division’s strategic objectives and how they would be attained to meet the population’s growing demand.The auditors further reported that the water utility giant had relied on the readings of its faulty meters in its water production system and distribution thus miscalculating the total amount of water produced and distributed.“During power outage, NAWEC failed to provide its water production facilities with functional standby generators to ensure continuous production,” it revealed, saying: “Half of the existing NAWEC’s water infrastructure outlived their useful lifespan and require replacement.”The Public Enterprise Committee also tasked NAWEC to submit a status implementation report on the audit findings latest 31 March 2023. They also recommend that NAWEC ensure the Water Master Plan reflects the current situation and should consider putting in place mechanisms to produce adequate water to meet the population’s demand. “Also NAWEC should ensure water sources and their treatment plants are well protected/guarded,” the committee advised, stating: “The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs is to develop the performance indicators and facilitate signing of performance contracts with each Public Enterprise.”The committee also made a recommendation for the Board and Management of each Public Enterprise to include annual operational performance audit as part of the mandate of their internal audit committees/units.“The Auditor General to take the report of the internal audit committees on operational performance into consideration in their auditing exercises on all the Commercial Public Enterprises,” they stated, adding: “All reports on operational or performance audit of Public Enterprises be submitted to the National Assembly and presented to the Committee by Board and Management for consideration.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





12123 Posts Posted - 22 Jun 2023 : 14:12:00 This is unacceptable!! Agreed BUT blame has also to be made I think to the lack of education provided by these criticize companies for failing to ensure that their worker employees have not received CLEAR AND CORRECT training before being given the jobs that they have been employed to carry out.



IN MY OPINION this is evident ALWAYS in all jobs available in The Gambia. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.09 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |