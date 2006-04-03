Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

Posted - 23 Dec 2022 : 17:11:25 The so-called Coup and the Illegal Detention of Momodou Sabally

By Madi Jobarteh



The situation surrounding the so-called coup attempt announced by the Government and the illegal arrest of Momodou Sabally should be taken with utmost seriousness by citizens in order to prevent the increasing abuse of the rule of law and human rights in this country. A coup is a significant event both in conception and execution as it aims to subvert the will of the people. Hence if there is an attempted coup, there is every need for all citizens to be alert and the Government should take it quite seriously. Similarly, all citizens must be hugely concerned when a person is illegally arrested and detained by state authorities.



It has been more than 48 hours now since the Government announced a so-called coup attempt. Yet all that the Government could provide to citizens is a list of few names and mostly incomplete names. This does not show that the Government is taking this matter with seriousness. The Gambia Armed Force is a statutory body in which each and every serving man and woman is documented. Hence the idea of providing half names cannot arise. Therefore, citizens must be concerned about the quality of information that the Government is providing which only serves to cast doubt on the veracity of the Government information.



Since this so-called coup attempt was announced, citizens have not seen any troop movements to indicate an abnormal situation as befits a coup. There has been no announcement of a curfew and no special checkpoints to indicate any imminent subversive activities. Rather both the Government and citizens continue with business and life as usual. Therefore, what kind of coup attempt is? Is this coup true or false?



Similarly, the arrest of Momodou Sabally for a video commentary that he will take the Government before the local government elections is unjustified and illegal. The comments by Sabally come within his right to freedom of expression and political participation. As a politician and a leader of a registered political party, he has the right to speak in terms of taking over the Government. The objective of every political party is to take State power. Therefore, Sabally’s comments are within his rights as a citizen and a politician who is engaged in democratic political discourse.



If Sabally had been found to mobilize weapons or called for incitement to violence or ask citizens to illegally overthrow the Government, then there is justifiable reason to question him. But Sabally never made such comments hence it is utterly unconstitutional, illegal and tyrannical to clampdown on him for the comments he made. The IGP must be told to not involve himself to stifle the political activities of political parties and citizens.



Furthermore, Sabally’s continued detention is totally unjustified. Sabally is not armed nor does he have a group of armed militia waiting for him. Hence even if the police feel concerned about his comments, it does not still warrant for his continued detention. Sabally should not have spent the night in a police cell and much more to be denied to see his family and lawyers at any time. The IGP is merely intimidating Momodou Sabally, and by extension frightening all politicians and citizens. The IGP is not the guardian of political discourse. We must not allow the IGP to concoct trumped up charges against an innocent citizen only to damage all of our rights and freedoms.



Therefore, all citizens must demand that Sabally be released immediately, unconditionally and offered an unreserved apology by the IGP for this gross violation of his rights, while he reserves the right to sue the IGP for illegal arrest and detention. Citizens must not brush aside this illegal detention simply because this misconduct by the IGP goes to the very heart of our rights and security as citizens in this country. Every citizen has a right to express himself or herself about the President and the Government in terms that one can consider to be unpleasant and silly. But this is no reason for the IGP to prance on citizens.



Similarly, the Government must come out to tell Gambians the true story about this so-called coup. I have huge reservations about this coup because of the decisions, words and actions of the Government so far. Citizens need to know what the Government knows about the motives, objectives and plans of these so-called coupists. But if the Government cannot even identify the full names of officers of the Gambia Armed Forces, one wonders how true is this coup?



Citizens must not let another Government play with our minds and scare us into submission. We are well aware how Tinpot Dictator Yaya Jammeh used to announce fake coups only to clampdown on perceived enemies, political opponents, journalists, business people and ordinary citizens. He had used fake coups to infringe on rights and plunder public resources while entrenching himself in power. This kind of malpractice must not be allowed to happen ever again.



Citizens must tell Pres. Barrow that Gambians will not ever allow such schemes and violations to happen ever again. Release Momodou Sabally now and inform the public about the full information about this so-called coup. I wish to call on all political parties to stand up and speak out against the infringement on Momodou Sabally’s rights bearing in mind that if it could be done to Sabally today, so could it happen to other politicians another day soon. Already we have witnessed the infringements on Dr. Ismaila Ceesay in 2018, and against other politicians and citizens like myself in 2020.



Stand up for the rule of law and human rights! Now.



For The Gambia, Our Homeland





Denmark

Posted - 23 Dec 2022 : 22:40:30 Like a yesteryear Gambia…

By Mustapha-Swandi K. Darboe



In 2013, a guy called Bai Mass Kah— at the time a staff of Foroyaa newspaper— was arrested. His crime was that he told an NIA informant to “paste the photo of the President (Yahya Jammeh) on the sky…)”



Clearly Bai made Jammeh angry. His supporters too, for what was seen as his apparent assault on the ‘Nasirudeen’ and ‘Babili Mansa’. Well, as you guessed it, making Jammeh angry is not an offence under the laws. Thankfully, he had Gambia’s security architecture who serves—at least by their reputation—at the will of the President.



They found a charge for Mass. They made a mess of his life for what was a total expression of vengeance with zero connection to upholding of the law.



Momodou Sabally faces a similar fate today. For anyone with a simple understanding of Mandinka, it is preposterous to ascribe the audio he published to showing an expressed intent to overthrow a government. “Overthrow” is not in that audio!



In what I am made to understand was a meeting with bunch of UDP TikToks, Sabally was simply talking about how his party is going to take grounds, politically, from Adama Barrow. First, he started with a charge that they claim UDP is a party whose supporters are insulting people on social media. I made the following rough transcription:



“… They are accusing UDP of insulting people. But those who are insulting people on TikTok are known. You know them and we know them... It is now your responsibility to show the people what UDP really is. It is a party of respect, truth and peace. And that is what we will continue to show.



“We will no longer sit and watch anyone sell an agenda likening the UDP with an agenda that is not the behavior of the UDP supporters… WE WILL DO A MASSIVE AGGRESSIVE CAMPAIGN… Massive, aggressive, recruitment drive. That is what we will do. WE WILL TAKE THE COUNTRY FROM ADAMA BARROW EVEN BEFORE THE ELECTIONS. Even before the local government elections.



“What they are doing is disinformation, and misinformation to ruin the reputation of the UDP… ‘We will do this until its smokes at State House’. We will do it POLITELY but it will be intense…”



https://fb.watch/hBKpR-d4x9/



First, Sabally said they will do a massive campaign and take, in a metaphorical sense, the country from Barrow. A coup is an illegal takeover of a government with the use of arms. It is preposterous to even faintly suggest that one could campaign to stage a coup. A country is made of people. When you win their heart, you have taken the people. When you take the people, you take the leadership position...



Any supporter you take from a Barrow-endorsed candidate in the coming local government elections, is a supporter you take from Barrow. A local government election is a total and direct vote of confidence on Barrow’s leadership.



Excuses like it is not time for presidential elections and he is saying they will take the country from Barrow is ridiculous. That is a bias and I must add a deliberate interpretation of the facts in the audio to serve an unjustified end.



Moreover, he was directly campaigning on a party platform. The audience is UDP TikTokers. The platform is UDP. That is CLEAR in the audio. Who will take over? UDP. Any interpretation is a stretch of one’s imagination. Not backed by facts. So, one cannot isolate Sabally and ignore the context and the language. One would be creating your own facts away from reality.



In the subsequent conversation after the quote above, he talked about how they will win the local government elections. I think that is why he was arrested. He used the expression “amang maalu amang silaa”, referring to the President. Do I think that language is appropriate? No. But I am not the law.



But like Mass and Jammeh, Barrow’s anger, as may be the case, is not a violation of the law. It is his business and he will take a sip of water and go and sleep. Sabally’s arrest is a complete manipulation of the law. It has nothing to do with a coup. Except if the police officer who listened to it to reach an opinion that Sabally is talking about a coup is COMPLETELY ignorant of Mandinka…



There is absolutely no ambiguity about the motives of Sabally in that audio, if one listens to the full one. It is not surprising that the police went and published a redacted one which fits this ridiculous narrative. He even said they will do the metaphorical ‘takeover’ of government in ‘kuluwo kono’ (with discipline). How do you overthrow a government in ‘kuluwo kono’? what means does Sabally have to overthrow a government?



Clearly, this is an abuse of rights by a bunch of people who have shown deliberate intent to use the law in complete BAD FAITH. That is not justice. That is vengeance.



Sabally is nothing but a political prisoner! His rights to free speech are being deliberately denied by people paid and fed to protect it.



Denmark

Posted - 23 Dec 2022 : 23:26:21 STATEMENT CONDEMNING THE CONTINOUS DETENTION OF SABALLY



I am deeply concerned with today’s developments regarding Momodou Sabally. Mr. Sabally was arrested on Wednesday 21st December 2022 and detained in police custody.



I learn with utter shock, concern and disappointment that the Attorney General’s Chambers today filed an ex-parte application seeking the detention of Mr. Sabally beyond the mandatory 72 hours expressly prescribed by the Constitution of The Gambia 1997.



Shortly after Mr. Sabally’s arrest on Wednesday, he was interrogated by the police serious crime/major crime unit in which he cooperated and even wrote a statement. That was the last time he was questioned by the police even though he continues to be under their custody. He was neither questioned yesterday nor today. This begs the question, what is the purpose and rationale for keeping Sabally in detention when the police do not seem to have any further questions for him? It is my opinion that if the police had a substantive and compelling case against Mr. Sabally, they would have either charged him or continue to interrogate him. He is not charged with any offence. Therefore, what is so profoundly exceptional and cogent to justify seeking a court order for his continuous detention? In this instance, Mr. Sabally continues to be detained, yet, he is not interrogated apart from the first few hours of his arrest.



Section 19(3)(b) of the constitution, on the protection of right to personal liberty, expressly provides that any person who is arrested or detained, on reasonable suspicion of having committed an offence or about to commit an offence under the laws of The Gambia, SHALL be brought before a court without undue delay, in any event, within 72 hours.



The constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is also the embodiment of the ideals and social, political and legal contract between the state and the citizens, from whom the state derives its sovereignty. That social contract is articulated in Chapter IV, on the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. Section 17 of the constitution states that fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in it MUST be respected and upheld by all organs of the Executive and its agencies, and shall be enforced by the courts in accordance with the constitution. The Police and Attorney General’s Chambers are both members of the Executive.



In January 2022, General Saul Badjie and others were arrested and detained without any criminal charge(s) preferred against them. The AG’s Chambers relied on an existing Practice Directive to seek their continuous detention, just like the instant case of Mr. Sabally, however, the High Court in February 2022, held that it was illegal to do so in the absence of a formal charge. The Practice Directive the State relies on clearly states that such an application shall only be brought where a person is held on a charge.

In Mr. Sabally’s case, it is my opinion that there is no legal and or justifiable basis for his continuous detention. The authorities are aware that the 72 hours will expire at 17:00 tomorrow. Even though Mr. Sabally is not charged, an ex-parte application is made to court by the AG’s Chambers to circumvent and usurp a mandatory provision of the constitution that is enshrined to protect fundamental rights and freedoms. It is my opinion that this is a deliberate and well-calculated exercise and it is an abuse of the law and the court process to achieve objectives that are not consistent with the letter and spirit of the constitution.



The Gambia Police Force, both in the Police Act and the constitution, are the primary custodians of preserving law and order and the enforcement of all laws and regulations with which they are charged. The Attorney General’s Chambers/Ministry of Justice is the principal legal adviser to government. The responsibility on both institutions is quite onerous and should be exercised with utmost good faith, sound judgment and impartiality, in the interest of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.



The TRRC’s key mantra is Never Again. Never Again in terms of genuine institutional and transformative pursuits. State institutions capitulated under Jammeh and justice sector institutions acquiesced. The lessons from the TRRC are all too fresh and haunting to forget even before the ink is dry on the final report. We must be guided by justice and fairness. Fundamental rights and freedoms are sacrosanct in any democracy. The state is the primary duty bearer of these rights and freedoms. We cannot and we will not allow state institutions to be used to unfairly victimise and subjugate citizens just because we may have differing political opinions.



Mr. Sabally’s arrest and unreasonably prolonged detention is abhorrent. Today’s application is purposely designed to restrict his civil liberties and bypass a compulsory constitutional provision. Today it is Sabally. Tomorrow it could you. Collectively, we have a moral and political duty to challenge any semblance of abuse of power, especially by institutions assigned the primary responsibility of enforcing and upholding the law. We kept quiet for far too long and it resulted in entrenching and emboldening Jammeh. This time, I will use my wig and gown to defend the integrity of the constitution and the laws of the country and progressive democratic ideals that we legitimately expected following the removal of Jammeh through the ballot-box.



In conclusion, I state that the continuous detention of Mr. Sabally is an affront to democracy and respect for constitutional supremacy. I urge the authorities to do the right thing. In terms of today’s decision to legalise Mr. Sabally’s detention beyond 72 hours, I will challenge this decision and seek appropriate legal remedy in a court of competent jurisdiction.



Abdoulie Fatty

Abdoulie Fatty

Counsel for Momodou Sabally

