Gambia shocked as India absolves pharma firm 'linked' to children deaths



New Delhi says it found no traces of deadly ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol in Maiden Pharmaceuticals drugs.



Authorities in The Gambia have expressed shock and disbelief after New Delhi absolved an Indian pharmaceutical company whose cough syrups allegedly caused the deaths of 69 children in the African country earlier this year.



“It’s unbelievable,” says Dr. Peter Adebayo Adewuyi, Resident Advisor, Gambia’s Field Epidemiology Training Programme, who has been keeping track of the developments.



“The greatest proof we have of the Indian company’s involvement is that since we withdrew its drugs, we haven’t had a single case,” he tells TRT World.



In October, the UN agency said that its investigators found “unacceptable” levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, in the products manufactured by Maiden Pharma, a company based in the northern Indian state of Haryana.



The Gambia, a West African country of 2.4 million people, doesn’t have a significant medical industry. The syrups were imported from New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which had run into quality control issues earlier too.



In a letter to the WHO dated December 13, the Drug Controller General of India, V.G. Somani, said they have run tests of the products of Maiden Pharmaceuticals and haven’t detected any traces of ethylene glycol (EG) or diethylene glycol (DEG).



Maiden Pharmaceuticals is now looking forward to reopening its production plant in Sonipat, a city in northern Indian state Haryana, despite reservations of The Gambian authorities.



https://standard.gm/gambia-hires-us-law-firm-to-consider-action-on-aki-deaths/

According to Reuters news agency, The Gambia has hired a US law firm to explore legal action after a government-backed investigation found that contaminated medicines from India were “very likely” to have caused the deaths of children last year.



At least 70 children in The Gambia, most under 5 years old, died from acute kidney injury between June and October.



Local doctors suspected cough syrups imported from India were the likely culprit, and tests by the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the presence of lethal toxins, sparking a global hunt for contaminated medicines.

The Reuters story authored by Pap Saine and Edward McAllister quoted Gambian justice minister Dawda Jallow as saying legal action was one option under consideration by the government, the first sign of potential international litigation over the deaths. Jallow did not say who would be the target of potential legal proceedings or name the law firm hired to help.



The medicines linked to the children’s deaths were made by Indian drug maker Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which denied wrongdoing. Tests by the WHO found that the Maiden cough syrups contained the lethal toxins diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), used in car brake fluid. India’s government has said its own tests on the drugs found no toxins.



