Posted - 18 Nov 2022 : 09:35:45 Central Bank of The Gambia hacked

The Gambia’s Central Bank’s computer system was hacked on Saturday, 12th November, the public was not notified until Thursday, 17th November, 2022.



The hackers gained access to information of national and international import that included - but not limited to - the personal financial information of Gambians, National Income data, financial transactions with the United States and other countries, commercial bank transaction data such as their respective liquidity positions among other sensitive financial data.



The Governor of the Central Bank and his senior management team need to convene a press conference to assure the CBG national and international clients that every possible action is being taken to retrieve the stolen data from the hackers.



Sidi Sanneh





Posted - 18 Nov 2022 : 09:37:19 By Mustapha Swandi Darboe!



Is it dates that no longer make sense or some of us are just downright *****s?



- Some criminals hacked the CBG and reportedly listed the information on the Dark Web on November 8.

- The CBG said they were hacked on November 10, 2 days after the hackers reportedly announced hacking them on the Dark Web.

- The hackers claimed to have stolen 2 terabytes of damaging information and promised to release it in 48hrs (November 10, approx..). The day passed nothing was published by them. Ransom paid?

- On November 17, CBG admitted they were hacked but said only one server was affected. And since a “recovery process” was “set in motion”.

- The hackers, according to the information published, claimed to have done two things: taken information and in control of the CBG servers. Once a system is compromised and information is stolen, you can get your system back. But how do you get back the information that is stolen?



It appears our government does not even know what causes panic. More sophisticated countries and companies get hacked every day. Who in his right mind would expect the Gambia to not be vulnerable to hackers? What causes panic, in my view, is the knowledge that our government governs in secret, and even when they are busted, they lie. The ultimate threat to national security is the fact that because of a repeated and known history of lies, citizens will get to a point they will not believe in a thing that comes from their government. I think it is already upon us! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic