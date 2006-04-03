Author Topic Momodou





11070 Posts Posted - 19 Oct 2022 : 14:30:14 Titan Airways cancels 1st four rotations to Destination Gambia

The Point: Oct 19, 2022

By: Sulayman Waan

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/titan-airways-cancels-1st-four-rotations-to-destination-gambia



Information has reached this medium that Titan Airways  a British Airline has cancelled its first four rotations to Destination Gambia.



Titan Airways, a British charter airline was founded in 1988 and specialises in short-notice ACMI and wet lease operations as well as ad-hoc passenger and cargo charter services to tour operators, corporations, governments and the sports and entertainment sectors.



In a document seen by The Point, the Airline Company states: Following recent safety Audit at The Banjul Airport, the Titan Airways have today served notice of cancellation of our first four rotations (1st, 4th, 8th, 11th November).



I am sharing this with you because it is absolutely critical that the in issues the report-particular fire safety and waste management- are address as matter of urgency. This cancellation will not only cause a loss of revenue and impact tourism numbers to The Gambia, but will also cause a significant reputational damage to us all, states by Titan official (name withheld) in a correspondence.



The correspondence further states that Titan Airways will also share a summary of the report with other airlines, putting further operations at risk.



Titan will be asking for a corrective plan to be put in place by the 28th October, but I must stress the importance of addressing these serious issues immediately, so we may be able continue our operation, the correspondence ends.





11070 Posts Posted - 19 Oct 2022 : 14:31:18 GAMBIA TOURISM: Two tour operators threatened to cease operations because of deficiencies at the Banjul International Airport



A pre-season audit inspection of the Banjul International Airport (BIA) commissioned by Tour Operators prior to the opening of the 2022/23 season revealed major deficiencies at the BIA facilities to warrant raising enough safety concerns that two important operators ie Gambia Experience and Titan threaten to stop operation unless urgent remedial measures are taken.



Theyve given government a deadline of 28th October, 2022 to fix all of the safety and aesthetic issues cited in the inspection report.

The Inspection Report cited the following safety deficiencies at the BIA which is of immediate concern for the safety of the traveling public and tourists alike.



- First, the sole fire service truck that ensures the fire safety of passengers and the aircrafts has no breaks.



- Second, the tall grass that is cleared every year before the start of the season to reduce the bird population and therefore the likelihood of bird strikes has not been cut. Tall grasses attract more birds and thus high probability for strikes to occur.



- Third, tourists cannot pay the $20 fee with credit cards because collectors always claim faulty card readers, a maddening experience for a visitor.



The auditor will be submitting his report to the concerned authorities which could result in the withdrawal of tour operators if definitive measures are not taken to urgently address these deficiencies at the airport.



Sources have confirmed that a meeting was held yesterday at State House to discuss the results of the audit and its implications. The meeting was attended by two/three Ministers including Tourism and perhaps Works, Abdou Jobe and Chief of Staff.



During the meeting, a heated argument ensured between ministers and the Director General of Tourism which did not come as a surprise. It was this same Adubacar Camara who was dabbling into the affairs of civil society groups organizing protest marches when he should be planning for the tourist season.



My advice to DG of the Tourism Board is leave the politics to the politicians and focus your attention on solving the sectors problems which is more of an existential threat to The Gambia than citizens exercising their constitutional right to petition their government. Are you up to the task?



By Sidi Sanneh