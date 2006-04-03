Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11063 Posts Posted - 13 Oct 2022 : 11:34:52 My sincere condolences to his entire extended family and friends. May Allah (SWT) forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Jannah.



Announcement by Kexx Sanneh



Foroyaa Newspaper and PDOIS regret to announce the death of one of our staff, Alpha Bah, who died at the EFSTH in Banjul this morning after battling with illness sometimes now.



Mr Bah was a dedicated staff and a member of both institutions and the brain behind both the online and technical aspects of the party and foroyaa.



Alpha Bah was a perfect gentleman and a devoted Muslim, so humble and full of energy to serve humanity and the County at any given time. The institution will surely miss him but ill miss him more for the fact that work directly with him on the media team of the party.



Brother May your soul rest in peace in your final resting place and our prayers will always be with you.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11063 Posts Posted - 13 Oct 2022 : 11:40:30 We regret to announce the death of one of our staff, Alpha Bah, who died at the EFSTH in Banjul this morning after battling with illness.

Mr. Bah was a dedicated staff member, we will surely miss him.

May his soul rest in peace.



Source: Foroyaa Newspaper A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic