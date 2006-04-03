Author Topic Momodou





By Madi Jobarteh



The Indian pharma association immediately suspended Maiden Pharmaceuticals the moment WHO issued its alert on October 5. By the next day, October 6 the association did not only suspend Maiden but they also wrote to the Indian Government to suspend them.



But it took The Gambia Government a whole 48 hours, on October 7 to suspend an unnamed importer and pharmacy and open investigations. Why?



Meantime, this tragedy was first reported since July but the Government failed to suspend any importer or pharmacy until October and only after the WHO made the alert to ban the drugs.



How could The Gambia Government fail to suspend the notorious medicine importers and pharmacies with the information they already have when it is the same information that prompted the WHO and the Indian Government and the Indian pharmacy association to act against Maiden Pharmaceuticals company with seriousness?



What this shows is that The Gambia Government is only acting because it was caught pants down and has no place to hide. The fact that until today they cannot name the notorious importer and pharmacy manifests their dishonesty and indifference to the welfare of Gambians.



Above all, what this tragedy shows is the inherent systemic and institutional failure in this country thanks to the gross inefficiency, irresponsibility and poor leadership of the State.



Time for citizens to stand up to demand transparency, justice and accountability.



https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pharma-exporters-body-suspends-membership-of-maiden-pharma/article65984713.ece



GAMBIA COUGH SYRUP DEATHS | INDIA Pharma exporters body suspends membership of Maiden Pharmaceuticals

By N. RAVI KUMAR

HYDERABAD OCTOBER 08, 2022



Pharmexcil had sought details after WHO named the firm in a medical product alert



The company that imported the India-made syrups that allegedly killed 69+ innocent children is Atlantic Pharmaceuticals using Sait Kebbeh's license and were allegedly paying him over D100,000 per month.

Source: WOG



