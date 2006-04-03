Author Topic Momodou





11060 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2022 : 19:37:58 STATEMENT: POLICE SET UP AN INVESTIGATION PANEL INTO THE DEMISE OF SIXTY-SIX CHILDREN.



Following the demise of sixty-six children whose horrific deaths are largely associated with Acute Kidney Injury, The Gambia Police Force Sets up an investigation panel to immediately probe into the matter to identify those responsible for such an irreparable loss and hold them adequately accountable.



As an institution responsible for internal security and the protection of lives and properties, we are duty-bound to address such compelling issues that are capable of compromising the peace and security of this Nation.



In our bid to swiftly respond to this national security issue, the office of the Inspector General of Police has constituted an investigation panel consisting of senior police officers with the prerequisite knowledge and relevant skills relating to this important matter at hand.



While the general public is assured of our ardent resolve of exhausting all accountability measures, we call for calm and restraint in this difficult time.



11060 Posts Posted - 11 Oct 2022 : 21:08:53 STATEMENT: PRELIMINARY POLlCE INVESTIGATION REPORT INTO THE DEATH OF 66 CHILDREN IN THE GAMBIA.



Following the outbreak of Acute Kidney Injury which claimed the lives of at least 66 children in The Gambia, The Office of the Inspector General of Police, through its Crime Management Coordination Unit, opened a swift probe into the incident and discovered the following information.



It was established that Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company was granted permission to import medicines and medical-related products in The Gambia.



That the release of these medical products to the retailers/final consumers was immediately followed by an Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) outbreak in the Gambia resulting in the death of at least 66 children.



The circumstances of the deaths prompted the Ministry of Health and its stakeholders to investigate the cause(s) of death.



Investigations so far revealed that Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ordered a quantity of 15, 000 bottles of makoff baby cough syrups of 100ml, 15, 000 bottles of magrip and cold syrups of 100ml, 10, 000 bottles of promethazine baby syrups of 100ml and 10, 000 kofexmalin baby cough syrups of 125ml. Thus, amounting to a combined total of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups.



The deaths of these children are associated with four contaminated Indian-made baby syrups bearing the names Lakoff baby cough, maghrib, and cold, promethazine syrup, and kofexmalin baby cough syrups imported in the Gambia by Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Limited.



It is established that from the aforesaid sum of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups, 41, 462 bottles have been quarantined/seized by MCA, and 8, 538 bottles remained unaccounted for.



In addition to these important revelations, our investigation team has also identified pending issues to be clarified with required evidential material and justifications.



While the investigation into this matter continues, the general public is once again urged to remain calm in this difficult situation.



