The 66 Gambian children died after drinking cough syrup
A red toy motorbike sits in the corner of Mariam Kuyateh's home gathering dust. It was meant for her 20-month-old son, Musa, but he passed away in September.
He is one of the 66 children in The Gambia who are thought to have died after being given a cough syrup that had been "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries", according to the World Health Organization.
BBC’s Omar Wally
Gambia cough syrup scandal: Mothers demand justice
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-63171982
