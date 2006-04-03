Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Gambia cough syrup scandal: Mothers demand justice
The 66 Gambian children died after drinking cough syrup

A red toy motorbike sits in the corner of Mariam Kuyateh's home gathering dust. It was meant for her 20-month-old son, Musa, but he passed away in September.

He is one of the 66 children in The Gambia who are thought to have died after being given a cough syrup that had been "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries", according to the World Health Organization.

BBC’s Omar Wally

Gambia cough syrup scandal: Mothers demand justice

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-63171982
