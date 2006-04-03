Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11053 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2022 : 12:39:16



A red toy motorbike sits in the corner of Mariam Kuyateh's home gathering dust. It was meant for her 20-month-old son, Musa, but he passed away in September.



He is one of the 66 children in The Gambia who are thought to have died after being given a cough syrup that had been "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries", according to the World Health Organization.



BBC’s Omar Wally



Gambia cough syrup scandal: Mothers demand justice



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-63171982

The 66 Gambian children died after drinking cough syrupA red toy motorbike sits in the corner of Mariam Kuyateh's home gathering dust. It was meant for her 20-month-old son, Musa, but he passed away in September.He is one of the 66 children in The Gambia who are thought to have died after being given a cough syrup that had been "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries", according to the World Health Organization.BBC’s Omar Wally A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11053 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2022 : 12:43:01 Related Topic: https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=18437 Topic